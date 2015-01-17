Science Fiction Convention Listing & Film Diary

Science Fiction Convention Listing & Film Diary 2017 -'18

Forthcoming major science fiction convention and SF film (movie) listing for the year.

Covers international and national SF level conventions only.

SF Film launches refer only approximately to European/UK release dates and are subject to studio change.

Although covering many countries, this convention diary lists only the major national and international SF conventions relating to the genre's literary and cinematic forms. For a more complete list of book conventions (including smaller regional ones especially in the US) then consult the Locus listing. For details of TV related SF conventions in the UK then consult SFX magazine in the UK, and for conventions in countries with a significant Russian-speaking population see MIR Fantasy magazine in Russia.

For registration details see the convention's own website linked to each of the below entries .

National Level and International SF Conventions 2017 - '18

2017

February 2017

2000AD's FORTY YEARS OF THRILL POWER FESTIVAL (11th February '17). A celebration of four zarjaz decades of the Galaxy's greatest comic that spawned Robo Hunter, the Strontium Dog, Halo Jones, Future Shocksand, of course, Judge Dredd among many SF strips. Guests will include: Pat Mills, John Wagner, Carlos Ezquerra, Alan Grant, Dave Gibbons, Mike McMahon, Simon Bisley, Rob Williams, Si Spurrier, Al Ewing, Leah Moore, John Reppion, Sean Phillips, Duncan Fegredo, Chris Wston, Stebve Yeowell, Gordon Rennie, Frazer Irving, Laurence Campbell, Emma Beeby, Rufus Dayglo, Ian Edginton, Robbie Morrison., Peter Milligan and many, many more. Splundig! (OK, so this is not an international event, but 2000AD is the 'Galaxy's greatest comic' in the so that should count for something.)

March 2017

ROSKON - RUSSIA's 17th near-equivalent to what might be its national SF convention (1st March '17), Moscow. Note: this is a semi-split event and there is a dual venue. The pro and sercon fan event for a couple of hundred will take place in a hotel in the countryside on the outskirts of Moscow. The public event will take place on 1st March in the Exhibition Center 'Forum Hall', st. Letnikovskaya 11/10 p. 7., Moscow, Russia. (Last year saw 5,000 attend the public event though far fewer had the VIP tickets that we might normally associate with natcon membership.)

April 2017

CANCELLED PASGON - THE 2017 BRITISH SF EASTERCON (14th - 17th April '17). GoHs: Jo Walton, Lyn Evans, David 'DC' Carlile and Judith Clute. (Apparently the con had not firmed up hotel charges and the amount it wanted the committee considered would not attact enough members for viability.)

EASTERCON 2017 - THE 2017 BRITISH SF EASTERCON (14th - 17th April '17). Hilton Birmingham Metropole, Birmingham Airport. GoHs: Pat Cadigan, Judith Clute and Colin Harris.

LUXCON (22nd - 23rd April '17) Forum Geesseknappchen, Luxembourg.

FAN-CON (29th April - 1st May '17) The Lookout, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town, South Africa.

SCI-FI LONDON (27th April - 6th May '17) London's principal fantastic film fest with a focus on recent science fiction and art house offerings (as opposed to just sci-fi which is also invariably somewhere in the mix).

May 2017

KONTUR 2017 - THE SWEDISH NATIONAL CONVENTION (26th - 28th May '17) Uppsala, Sweden. GoHs: Saladin Ahmed, Kameron Hurley, Ann Leckie and Siri Pettersen.

June 2017

LEXICON - NEW ZEALAND NATIONAL CONVENTION (2nd - 4th June '17) The Suncourt Hotel, Taupo, New Zealand. The 38th New Zealand National Science Fiction and Fantasy Convention. GoH: Seanan McGuire (aka Mira Grant).

CONTINUUM - 56th AUSTRALIAN NATIONAL CONVENTION (9th- 12th June '17) The Jasper Hotel, 489 Elizabeth St, Melbourne, Australia . Queen’s Birthday Weekend. GoH: Seanan McGuire (aka Mira Grant).

U-CON - THE 2017 EUROCON (16th - 18th June '17) Dortmund, Germany. GoHs: Aleksandar Ziljak (Croatia), Andreas Eschbach (Germany) and Autun Purser (Ireland/Germany). More GoHs to be announced in due course. STOP PRESS: Dave Hutchinson (Great Britain) also to be a GoH.

July 2017

NORTHAMERICON 1917 - 12th NORTH AMERICAN SCIENCE FICTION CONVENTION (NASFiC) (6th - 9th July '17) The Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel and Casino in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The NASFiC is held those years where the Worlcon is outside N. America and can be considered a kind of N. American equivalent of the Eurocon albeit with less national diversity.

August 2017

WORLDCON 75 - The 2017 SF WORLDCON (9th - 13th Aug '17) Helsinki, Finland. GoHs: John-Henri Holmberg , Nalo Hopkinson, Johanna Sinisalo, Claire Wendling and Walter Jon Williams.

POLCON 2017 - POLAND'S NATIONAL CONVENTION (24th - 27th Aug '17) Lublin, Poland.

DRAGONCON - arguably the nearest equivalent the USA has to a NATIONAL CONVENTION (1st - 4th Sept '16) Atlanta, USA.

September 2017

FANTASYCON (22nd - 24th Sept '17) Daventry or is it Peterborough?, Britain.

November 2017

WORLD FANTASY CONVENTION 2017 (2nd - 5th Nov '17) San Antonio, Texas, USA.

2018

FOLLYCON 2018 - THE 2018 BRITISH SF EASTERCON (Not to be confused with the 1988 Eastercon, Follycon.) GoHs: Kim Stanley Robinson, Nnedi Okorafor, Kieron Gillen, and Christina Lake.

WORLDCON 76 - The 2018 SF WORLDCON (16th - 20th Aug '18) McEnery Convention Center, San Jose, USA. GoHs: Spider Robinson, Chelsea Quinn Yarbro, and Pierre & Sandy Pettinger.

WORLD FANTASY CONVENTION 2018 (1st - 4th Nov '18) Marriott Renaissance Harborplace Hotel in Baltimore, Maryland, USA. GoHs: Michael J. Walsh and Tom Kidd. Theme: 200 years of Frankenstein.

Science Fiction Film Diary 2017

Note: This list features UK/Western European dates as at January 2017 so these may change.

Also release dates in other parts of the World may vary by a few months.

2017

January 2017

A Monster Calls

A boy seeks the help of a tree monster to cope with his single mom's terminal illness. This is a very touching story about a boy who feels very damaged, guilty and mostly angry. He struggles at school with bullies, and pity looks from everyone, and at home with his mother's sickness. Stars: Sigourney Weaver, Felicity Jones and Lewis MacDougall. Trailer here.

Unlighted

British fantasy. Jackie sees her life pass in front of her eyes when she decides to take hew own life and meet her maker... literally. Only the journey for her won't be as pleasant. After all, there's still the matter of those life choices. Choices which has now made her the target of a mysterious and terrifying shape-shifting creature that roams the space between the living and the dead. And who also possesses the ability to alter reality.

Underworld: Blood Wars

Vampire death dealer, Selene (Kate Beckinsale) fights to end the eternal war between the Lycan clan and the Vampire faction that betrayed her. Trailer here.

The Tunnel

Brit fantastical horror. Two young British couples take the vacation of a lifetime to beautiful Rio De Janeiro. After finding some abandoned war tunnels under the Iconic Statue of Christ, they adventure inside before realising all is not as it seems. When trapped inside, only God can keep them alive...

Disturbed

Brit fantastical horror. After a major car accident, Zach Valavan was in coma for months. When he wakes up, he is discharged from the hospital and returns home to his loving wife, Olivia. Unable to sleep, on his first night back at his apartment, he turns to social media, where he is greeted by a new 'friend', Amy David. After a few minutes chatting he realises there could be more to Amy than he expected and strange things start to happen in his apartment...

February 2017

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

Follows on immediately after the events in Resident Evil: Retribution, Alice (Milla Jovovich) is the only survivor of what was meant to be humanity's final stand against the undead. Now, she must return to where the nightmare began - The Hive in Raccoon City, where the Umbrella Corporation is gathering its forces for a final strike against the only remaining survivors of the apocalypse.... Trailer here.

Habit

Brit fantastical horror. Manchester, the present. Michael divides his time between the job centre and the pub. A chance meeting with Lee, an introduction to her Uncle Ian and a heavy night on the lash lead to a job working the door at a Northern Quarter massage parlour. After witnessing the violent death of one of the punters, Michael experiences blood-drenched flashbacks and feels himself being sucked into a twilight world that he doesn't understand but that is irresistibly attractive. (Filmed on location.)

House of Spirits

US horror. Poker night is interrupted when the host reveals the house is haunted. Waiting for the rest of their friends, three men tells scary tales to pass time.... Soon they find themselves in one as well! Stars: Tony Brown (The Amityville Legacy, Meathook Massacre II), Jade LaFont (Indestructible, Shelter in Place, Torment), Reuben Rox (Return to Witch Graveyard, The Slayer, Lurking Evil) and Lucien Eisenach (Dead Clowns, Wolfika, Sinister). Trailer here.

The Space Between Us

New wave SF. A spaceship embarks on the first mission to colonize Mars, only to discover after takeoff that one of the astronauts is pregnant. Shortly after landing, she dies from complications while giving birth to the first human born on the red planet - never revealing who the father is. Thus begins the extraordinary life of Gardner Elliot - an inquisitive, highly intelligent boy who reaches the age of 16 having only met 14 people in his very unconventional upbringing. While searching for clues about his father, and the home planet he's never known, Gardner begins an online friendship with a street smart girl in Colorado named Tulsa. When he finally gets a chance to go to Earth, he's eager to experience all of the wonders he could only read about on Mars - from the most simple to the extraordinary. But once his explorations begin, scientists discover that Gardner's organs can't withstand Earth's atmosphere. Eager to find his father, Gardner escapes the team... Trailer here.

Cute Little Buggers

Brit SF comedy horror. It's Gremlins meets Hot Fuzz set in the English countryside. When hostile aliens crash land on local farmland the villagers at the summer ball get suspicious when young women start going missing. The villagers soon band together around our hero Melchoir to fend off the invaders and bring back peace to the sleepy English countryside! Director Tony (deadtime) Jopia. Trailer here.

App for Life

Brit new wave SF. Set in a future where computer technology has been integrated into the human brain which has changed the way we live our lives forever. On the surface it appears that this new technology has improved the world, eradicating poverty and allowing most to live to their fullest potential. Of course all is not as it seems as the lines between simulated fantasy and the real world have blended making it impossible to tell where the illusion ends.

Abandoned Dead

Rachel Burke (Sarah Nicklin) is a young security guard assigned to a creepy run down inner-city addiction clinic, but soon discovers she is not alone. Paranormal disturbances manifest an angry malevolent force building in deadly intensity. As visions emerge from the shadows, she must align with spirits of dead victims murdered by a sinister demon doctor (Robert Wilhelm) hell-bent on immortality. With the help of a determined homicide detective (Carlos Ramirez) and a perceptive psychiatrist (Judith O'Dea) they investigate clues revealing a terrible secret from her shattered past. Sometimes the dead come back. Trailer here.

March 2017

Earth Without War

A Brit-made futuristic, spaghetti western. The year is 2097 and after the third world war lasting 20 years, ending in 2092 The world leaders disarmed earth from all weapons, by sending them in spaceships towards the sun. With only the black market having a few But running out of bullets a new kind of weapon was created to keep the black market in business: a gunslinger. Trailer here.

Kong: Skull Island

High budget, horror, fantasy monster movie. Action adventure re-imagining King Kong's island. You don't belong there. Trailer here.

The Love Witch

Fantasy comedy. Elaine, a beautiful young witch, is determined to find a man to love her. In her gothic Victorian apartment she makes spells and potions, and then picks up men and seduces them. However her spells work too well, and she ends up with a string of hapless victims. When she finally meets the man of her dreams, her desperation to be loved will drive her to the brink of insanity and murder. Shot with a visual style that pays tribute to Technicolor thrillers of the 1970s. Trailer here.

Beauty and the Beast

Family fantasy, US funded and Brit made. A young prince, imprisoned in the form of a beast, can be freed only by true love. What may be his only opportunity arrives when he meets Belle, the only human girl to ever visit the castle since it was enchanted. Stars: Emma Watson, Ewan McGregor, Ian McKellen and Emma Thompson. Trailer here.

A Cure for Wellness

SF thriller. An ambitious young executive is sent to retrieve his company's CEO from an idyllic but mysterious 'wellness centre' at a remote location in the Swiss Alps. He soon suspects that the spa's miraculous treatments are not what they seem. When he begins to unravel its terrifying secrets, his sanity is tested, as he finds himself diagnosed with the same curious illness that keeps all the guests here longing for the cure. Trailer here.

Ghost in the Shell

Based on the famous Manga comics, a special ops, one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid, who leads the elite task force Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 is faced with an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out Hanka Robotic's advancements in cyber technology. You may remember that back in 1995 there was an animation film of the same name and then a television series. This latest interpretation is live action. Trailer here.

Smurfs: The Lost Village

Kiddie fantasy. Trailer here.

12 Nights with the Grulems

A Brit, gritty, paranormal horror about a team of 6 specially talented investigators looking in to one of history's strangest and darkest families known as the Grulems. There is a historical record of a family of 12 who lived in the year 1818 and were said to have practiced dark black magic .Now, as legend would have it the Grulems worshiped an evil dark entity known only as Glor. And the Grulems had learnt that by each offering an innocent soul up to this dark spirit that they would each obtain the ability to return to our plain of existence for 1 night once every 100 years to act out their gruesome murders and mayhem. Today, a century later in the year 1918 there werereports in the area where the Grulems used to live and 144 people were strangely killed in there sleep over the 12 nights that the Grulems are said to be able to return to gather more souls. So a group of paranormal investigators decide that their next project should be to investigate it...

April 2017

Iris Warriors

Brit, historical urban fantasy. England, 1940 and WWII. When falling bombs trap eight children in the cellar of their orphanage, their teacher, Miss Shaw (Jessica Brown Findlay) starts to read them a story. As the tale unfolds, they are magically transported to a timeless, mythical island, where they witness the story of Darkness and Light, and of how their union and their conflict produced the Iris Warriors, the seven colours of the rainbow that brighten and illuminate our world.

Zombies Have Fallen

Brit action horror. A young woman, who possesses supernatural powers and visions of an upcoming apocalypse, is aided by a retired bounty hunter who must protect her from those who wish to use her abilities for evil. Trailer here.

Demon Hunter

Horror thriller (but only certificate 15). A young girl, tormented by the tragedies of her past, is brought in for questioning by the police over the death of a man, who she claims to be a demon. Detective Beckett realises this is the same girl he made a broken promise to seven years ago that he'd find the monster that raped and murdered her 12 year old sister. The girl warns of a powerful man named Falstaff who will stop at nothing to claim her soul. Trailer here.

The Trees That Bled

Brit horror. Five bored teenagers hang out in the woods and meet Philip who shares a dark secret. Fascinated by the story, the kids decide to investigate and find themselves in the midst of a satanic cult and hunted by a serial killer.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Comedy action sci-fi. Based on the Hugo-winning SF Marvel Comics mini-run. Follow-up to the Guardians of the Galaxy. 2000ADs Dan (Sinister Dexter) Abnett is a co-screenstory writer! Trailer here.

Virus of the Dead

Brit horror (certificate 18). Zombie horror anthology What happens when an uncontrollable virus turns the living into the living dead? Trailer here.

May 2017

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Action fantasy sword and sorcery based on the British and French legend: US funded, Brit made. The young Arthur runs the back passages of Londonium with his crew, not knowing his royal lineage until he grabs Excalibur. Instantly confronted by the sword's influence, Arthur is forced to make up his mind. He joins the rebellion and a shadowy young woman named Guinevere, he must learn to understand the magic weapon, deal with his demons and unite the people to defeat the dictator Vortigern. Trailer here.

Alien: Covenant

SF action horror. Director: Ridley Scott. Bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, the crew of the colony ship Covenant discover what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world, whose sole inhabitant is the synthetic David, survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition. Trailer here.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge

Swashbuckling fantasy adventure action comedy sequel. Originally this was to be called Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. Captain Jack Sparrow finds the winds of ill-fortune blowing even more strongly when deadly ghost pirates led by his old nemesis, the terrifying Captain Salazar, escape from the Devil's Triangle, determined to kill every pirate at sea...including him. Captain Jack's only hope of survival lies in seeking out the legendary Trident of Poseidon, a powerful artifact that bestows upon its possessor total control over the seas. Trailer here.

June 2017

The Mummy

The latest re-boot of the action fantasy horror adventure franchise of bandaged mayhem.

World War Z 2

Zombie horror action with Brad Pitt.

Last Humans

Post-end-of-the-world horror with this Brit offering set 7 months after the outbreak.

Transformers: The Last Knight

Family, juvenile SF action with cars and trucks that morph into giant (alien) robots that originally moved from toys to the small and big screens with The Transformers TV Series (1984–1987) and animation film (1986). The franchise has come a long way sine then, but not perhaps in terms of plot. Optimus Prime finding his home planet, Cybertron, now a dead planet, which he comes to find he was responsible for killing. He finds a way to bring the planet back to life, but in order to do so he needs to find an artefact, and that artefact is on Earth. Trailer here.

July 2017

Spider-Man: Homecoming

The latest in the re-booted, re-boot, re-boot of the Marvel Comics franchise. A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man, who made his sensational debut in Captain America: Civil War, begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging superhero. Enamoured by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May, under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark (yes, we are a long way from the original Marvel Comics' set-up), Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine - distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man - but when the Vulture emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened… Trailer here.

The Attic

Horror. An old trope re-worked. Four US American friends decide to take the back roads travelling to a wedding in England, on their way a deadly secret forces the girls to be stranded in the woods, where they discover a house occupied by Miss Perkins, who promises to look after them until help comes. Little do the girls know, a dark evil lurks in the attic above them, waiting until they're alone and only when the girls come face to face with 'it' will they truly discover what real horror is...

War for the Planet of the Apes

The latest in the re-boot, re-boot franchise loosely inspired by the Pierre Boule 1963 novel. This is the third chapter of this re-boot. Caesar and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless Colonel. After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. As the journey finally brings them face to face, Caesar and the Colonel are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both their species and the future of the planet. Trailer here.

The Dark Tower

Dark fantasy based on the Stephen King novels. Gunslinger Roland Deschain roams an Old West-like landscape in search of the dark tower, in the hopes that reaching it will preserve his dying world. Trailer here.

August 2017

Knights of the Damned

Action, fantasy, horror, and that's all we know at the start of the year.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

Based on the French graphic novels. Time-traveling agent Valerian is sent to investigate a galactic empire, along with his partner Laureline. They are special operatives for the government of the human territories charged with maintaining order throughout the universe. Director Luc Besson whose previous offerings include Lucy and The Fifth Element. Trailer here.

September 2017

Kindred Spirits

Comedy, light horror. Meet Mary, the alcoholic medium who lets the spirits do the talking. Kindred Spirits is a movie about Mary, a medium that has a reputation for being both frighteningly accurate, and oblivious to the disruptive impact her uncensored messages have. See the trailer here.

It

Dark fantasy / horror based on the Stephen King novel (1986) that won the British Fantasy Award in 1987, and which was short-listed World Fantasy Award. There was also previously a mini-TV series (1990). In the Town of Derry, the local kids are disappearing one by one, leaving behind torn body parts/remains. In a place known as 'The Barrens', a group of seven kids are united by their horrifying and strange encounters with a clown called Pennywise. Bill Denborough has a personal vendetta with the clown. 27 years after their last encounter with Pennywise, the 'Losers Club' has regrouped from their successful lives and businesses because IT has returned and kids are disappearing again. The only problem is that they have all forgotten what occurred that summer. It's up to The Losers Club to regain their memories, to think of the key to killing Pennywise, and to stay alive long enough to end his tyranny but to also realise what brought them together in the first place... Trailer here.

The Solutrean

Adventure drama. A story of survival set 20,000 years ago during the last glacial. Trailer here.

Flatliners

Science fantasy horror. Sequel to Flatliners (1990) which starred Kiefer Sutherland, Kevin Bacon, Julia Roberts and William Baldwin. Medical students experiment on 'near death' experiences that involve past tragedies until the dark consequences begin to jeopardise their lives...

October 2017

Blade Runner 2049

Also advertised as Bladerunner 2. Directed by Denis Villeneuve and co-produced by Ridley Scott, written by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green. It is the sequel to the hugely popular Blade Runner and sees Harrison Ford reprise his role as Rick Deckard who has no been missing for 30 years. Loosely based on the magnificant Philip K. Dick novel Do Androids dream of Electric Sheep. More Vangelis soundtrack. Cast includes: Ryan Gosling, Robin Wright, Dave Bautista, Sylvia Hoeks, Ana de Armas, Carla Juri, David Dastmalchian, Barkhad Abdi, Lennie James and Jared Leto. Trailer here.

Friday the 13th

Slash horror which we don't normally include but this has a kind of loose fantasy riff being a re-bot of the 1980 film concerning Jason a mass murderer. The original had a fantastic film horror following.

The Little Vampire 3D

FAmily animation based on the characters from the novels by Angela Sommer-Bodenburg. It tells the story of Rudolph, a thirteen year old vampire, whose clan is threatened by a notorious vampire hunter. He meets Tony, a mortal of the same age, who is fascinated by old castles, graveyards and - vampires. Tony helps Rudolph in an action and humour packed battle against their adversaries, together they save Rudolph's family and become friends.

Geostorm

Sci-fi action. As a man heads into space to prevent climate-controlling satellites from creating a storm of epic proportions, his brother discovers a plot to assassinate the president of the US. Stars: Katheryn Winnick, Ed Harris and Gerard Butler.

Gorgon

A monster whom if seen will turn the watcher to stone. (Based on the ancient Greek legend.)

Thor: Ragnarok

The latest in this new Marcel Comics franchise with the Norse god of thunder. Trailer here.

November 2017

Justice League

Family superhero adventure based on the DC Comics. An ensemble of superheroes. Fuelled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes-Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash-it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions... Funded by Hollywood but made in Britain. Trailer here.

Spider-Man 2: Another World

Another in the Marvel Comics superhero franchise. Trailer here.

December 2017

Dark Ascension

Fantasy action. The gates of Heaven & Hell have been broken and the afterlife is in ruins. One group of new arrivals must find a way to put things right to prevent an eternal battle between good & evil.

Star Wars: Episode VIII

Or Star Wars: Episode V if you discount the crap Lucas prequel trilogy. Having taken her first steps into a larger world in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015), Rey continues her epic journey with Finn, Poe and Luke Skywalker in the next chapter of the saga. Trailer here.

2018

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Post-apocalyptic juvenile SF rites of passage action movie. Thomas, embarks on a mission to find a cure to a deadly disease known as the 'Flare'. Trailer here.

Early Man

Animation comedy from the person who brought us Wallace and Gromit -- Nick Park. Set at the dawn of time, when dinosaurs and woolly mammoths roamed the earth, Early Man tells the story of how one plucky caveman unites his tribe against a mighty enemy and saves the day! Teaser snippet here.

Frankenstein vs. Dracula

Builds on the interest in previous such films as Dracula vs. Frankenstein (1971).

Avengers: Infinity War

Marvel Comics ensemble movie also known as Avengers: Infinity War - Part I.

Untitled Jurassic World Sequel

Inspired by the Michael Crichton novel and builds on the recent Jurassic World film.

Timeliner

SF based on the Richard C. Meredith novel. (Meredith was beginning to garner a following in the US and passed away in 1979 aged only 41.) A message of an impending alien invasion that will wipe out all life on Earth forces the creation of a special paramilitary team that has the ability to cross parallel realities, preparing all possible futures for the attack. But when a 'timeliner' named Eric Mathers is told that the pan-dimensional beings called the Krith may have a hidden agenda, he must attempt to discover if the war he has been fighting for the last fourteen years is really for the greater good or just part of the 'greatest lie'.

BEYOND 2018

Green Lantern Corps

More from the DC Comics' franchise. A group of humans join the Green Lantern Corps, an alien interstellar police force that protects the universe. The story centres on the Green Lanterns of Earth-Hal Jordan, Kyle Rayner, John Stewart and Guy Gardner-and the rest of the Green Lantern Corps as they fight an interstellar war against the Sinestro Corps, an army led by the former Green Lantern Sinestro who are armed with yellow power rings and seek a universe ruled through fear. Trailer here.

