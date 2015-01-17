Science Fiction Concatenation's What's New

A chronological log of updates to
the Science Fact and Science Fiction Concatenation e-magazine.

You can either scroll down here to find the latest, or alternatively find out from the specialist indexes about recent, SF news, all our science fact and science fiction book reviews, top science fiction films (including for past years), the forthcoming national & international science fiction convention and film diary, and articles

Into 2017...

So long 2016 but not before we say a final farewell to Paul our typesetter back in our print zine days of the 1990s.  Paul, may your fonts remain true and your kerning even.

And now we are firmly in 2017 which sees our 30th anniversary at Easter (we launched as part of the 1987 Brit Eastercon which at the time itself saw the 50th anniversary of the first ever SF convention).  We begin our fourth decade with a new, slightly cleaner look, seasonal news page format.  We also have invited our only Best of Nature 'Futures' writer whose stories we have selected more than once, SF author and mathematician Tony Ballantyne, to select his choice of top ten scientists (see 'My Top ten Scientists' below). It just may be that the year might possibly see more such articles from scientists turned SF writers...  2017 promises to be a great year for SF over her in Europe with both the German Eurocon and Finnish Worldcon at which some of us will undoubtedly see some of you.  Meanwhile 2017 has a number of other SF & science anniversaries.

New up...

We have our Spring (northern hemisphere) edition of Science Fiction news (covering the book trade, SF film, TV news), as well as book listings of the forthcoming SF, Fantasy and Science & Non-Fiction books you can expect in the shops this season.  Plus there is last season's round-up of Science including Astronomy & Space and Natural Science.   Elsewhere in this season's mix we have various standalones including: two convention reports, our aforementioned SF author favourite scientists article, our diary of natcons and forthcoming films (with many links to trailers) diary, plus a good number of standalone fiction and non-fiction book reviews of recently published titles.

See 'Most recently added' below.  Enjoy.

 

Forthcoming

Coming mid-March we will have the first this year of our choices of the best of last year's Nature 'Futures' SF stories. As usual it will be a one-page (PDF) short story that has either a bit of a twist and/or edge.  Later in the year we hope to have an extra 'Futures' story in addition to the four we usually have per year. (Did we mention that this year will see us become 30 years old? There will be a few new things this year to mark our advance down the temporal continuum.)

Meanwhile, hopefully you should find something to tickle your fancy below...

 

Most recently added

v27(1) 2017.1.15 -- New Columns & Articles for the Spring 2017

v27(1) 2017.1.15 -- Science Fiction & Fantasy Book Reviews

v27(1) 2017.1.15 -- Non-Fiction SF & Science Fact Book Reviews

 

v26(7) 2016.12.15 -- A new story from the Nature Futures series

v26(6) 2016.11.15 -- A new story from the Nature Futures series

 

v26(5) 2016.9.15 -- New Columns & Articles for the Autumn 2016

v26(5) 2016.9.15 -- Science Fiction & Fantasy Book Reviews

v26(5) 2016.9.15 -- Non-Fiction SF & Science Fact Book Reviews

 

v26(4) 2016.7.15 -- A new story from the Nature Futures series

 

v26(3) 2016.4.15 -- New Columns & Articles for the Summer 2016

v26(3) 2016.4.15 -- Science Fiction & Fantasy Book Reviews

v26(3) 2016.4.15 -- Non-Fiction SF & Science Fact Book Reviews

 

v26(2) 2016.3.15 -- A new story from the Nature Futures series

 

v26(1) 2016.1.15 -- New Columns & Articles for the Spring 2016

v26(1) 2016.1.15 -- Science Fiction & Fantasy Book Reviews

v26(1) 2016.1.15 -- Non-Fiction SF & Science Fact Book Reviews

 

v25(7) 2015.12.15 -- A new story from the Nature Futures series

 

v25(6) 2015.11.15 -- A new story from the Nature Futures series

 

v25(5) 2015.9.15 -- New Columns & Articles for the Autumn 2015

v25(5) 2015.9.15 -- Science Fiction & Fantasy Book Reviews

v25(5) 2015.9.15 -- Non-Fiction SF & Science Fact Book Reviews

 

v25(4) 2015.7.15 -- A new story from the Nature Futures series

 

v25(3) 2015.4.15 -- New Columns & Articles for the Summer 2015

v25(3) 2015.4.15 -- Science Fiction & Fantasy Book Reviews

v25(3) 2015.4.15 -- Non-Fiction SF & Science Fact Book Reviews

 

v25(2) 2015.3.15 -- A new story from the Nature Futures series

 

v25(1) 2015.1.15 -- New Columns & Articles for the Spring 2015

v25(1) 2015.1.15 -- Science Fiction & Fantasy Book Reviews

v25(1) 2015.1.15 -- Non-Fiction SF & Science Fact Book Reviews

 

v24(7) 2014.12.15 -- A new story from the Nature Futures series

 

v24(6) 2014.11.15 -- A new story from the Nature Futures series

 

v24(5) 2014.9.15 -- New Columns & Articles for the Autumn 2014

v24(5) 2014.9.15 -- Science Fiction & Fantasy Book Reviews

v24(5) 2014.9.15 -- Non-Fiction SF & Science Fact Book Reviews

 

v24(4) 2014.7.15 -- A new story from the Nature Futures series

 

v24(3) 2014.4.30 -- New Columns & Articles for the Summer 2014

v24(3) 2014.4.30 -- Science Fiction & Fantasy Book Reviews

v24(3) 2014.4.30 -- Non-Fiction SF & Science Fact Book Reviews

 

v24(2) 2014.3.15 -- A new story from the Nature Futures series

 

v24(1) 2014.1.15 -- New Columns & Articles for the Spring 2014

v24(1) 2014.1.15 -- Science Fiction & Fantasy Book Reviews

v24(1) 2014.1.15 -- Non-Fiction SF & Science Fact Book Reviews

 

v23(7) 2013.12.20 -- New story from the Nature Futures series

 

v23(6) 2013.11.15 -- New story from the Nature Futures series

 

v23(5) 2013.9.15 -- New Columns & Articles for the Autumn 2013

v23(5) 2013.9.15 -- Science Fiction & Fantasy Book Reviews

v23(5) 2013.9.15 -- Non-Fiction SF & Science Fact Book Reviews

 

v23(4) 2013.7.15 -- New story from the Nature Futures series

 

v23(3) 2013.4.20 -- New Columns & Articles for the Summer 2013

v23(3) 2013.4.20 -- Science Fiction & Fantasy Book Reviews

v23(3) 2013.4.20 -- Non-Fiction SF & Science Fact Book Reviews

 

v23(2) 2013.1.30 -- New story from the Nature Futures series

 

v23(1) 2013.1.15 -- New Columns & Articles for the Spring 2013

v23(1) 2013.1.15 -- Science Fiction & Fantasy Book Reviews

v23(1) 2013.1.15 -- Non-Fiction SF & Science Fact Book Reviews

 

v22(7) 2012.12.21 -- New story from the Nature Futures series

 

v22(6) 2012.11.15 -- New story from the Nature Futures series

 

v22(5) 2012.9.15 -- New Columns & Articles for the Autumn 2012

v22(5) 2012.9.15 -- Science Fiction & Fantasy Book Reviews

v22(5) 2012.9.15 -- Non-Fiction SF & Science Fact Book Reviews

 

v22(4) 2012.7.15 -- New story from the Nature Futures series

 

April announcement: Thank you for the 2012 Eurocon Award from the European SF Society whose Eurocon was this year held in Croatia.

 

v22(3) 2012.4.20 -- New Columns & Articles for the Summer 2012

v22(3) 2012.4.20 -- Science Fiction & Fantasy Book Reviews

v22(3) 2012.4.20 -- Non-Fiction SF & Science Fact Book Reviews

 

v22(2) 2012.3.15 -- New story from the Nature Futures series

 

v22(1) 2012.1.15 -- New Columns & Articles for the Spring 2012

v22(1) 2012.1.15 -- Science Fiction & Fantasy Book Reviews

v22(1) 2012.1.15 -- Non-Fiction SF & Science Fact Book Reviews

 

v21(7) 2011.12.15 -- New story from the Nature Futures series

 

v21(6) 2011.11.15 -- New story from the Nature Futures series

 

v21(5) 2011.9.15 -- New Columns & Articles for the Autumn 2011

v21(5) 2011.9.15 -- Science Fiction & Fantasy Book Reviews

v21(5) 2011.9.15 -- Non-Fiction SF & Science Fact Book Reviews

 

v21(4) 2011.7.15 -- New story from the Nature Futures series

 

v21(3) 2011.4.15 -- New Columns & Articles for the Summer 2011

v21(3) 2011.4.15 -- Science Fiction & Fantasy Book Reviews

v21(3) 2011.4.15 -- Non-Fiction SF & Science Fact Book Reviews

 

v21(2) 2011.3.15 -- New story from the Nature Futures series

 

v21(1) 2011.1.15 -- New Columns & Articles for the Spring 2011

v21(1) 2011.1.15 -- Science Fiction & Fantasy Book Reviews

 

v20(6) 2010.11.15 -- New story from the Nature Futures series

 

v20(5) 2010.9.15 -- New Columns & Articles for the Autumn 2010

v20(5) 2010.9.15 -- Science Fiction & Fantasy Book Reviews

v20(5) 2010.9.15 -- Non-Fiction SF & Science Fact Book Reviews

 

v20(4) 2010.7.15 -- New story from the Nature Futures series

 

v20(3) 2010.4.15 -- New Columns & Articles for the Summer 2010

v20(3) 2010.4.15 -- Science Fiction & Fantasy Book Reviews

v20(3) 2010.4.15 -- Non-Fiction SF & Science Fact Book Reviews

 

v20(2) 2010.3.15 -- New story from the Nature Futures series

 

v20(1) 2010.1.15 -- New Columns & Articles for the Spring 2010

v20(1) 2010.1.15 -- Science Fiction & Fantasy Book Reviews

v20(1) 2010.1.15 -- Non-Fiction SF & Science Fact Book Reviews

v20(1) 2010.1.15 -- Graphic Novel and Art Book Reviews

 

v19(7) 2009.12.15 -- New story from the Nature Futures series

 

v19(6) 2009.11.15 -- New story from the Nature Futures series

 

v19(5) 2009.9.15 -- New Columns & Articles for the Autumn 2009

v19(5) 2009.9.15 -- Science Fiction & Fantasy Book Reviews

v19(5) 2009.9.15 -- Graphic Novel and Art Book Reviews

 

v19(4) 2009.7.15 -- New story from the Nature Futures series

 

v19(3) 2009.4.15 -- New Columns & Articles for the Summer 2009

v19(3) 2009.4.15 -- Science Fiction & Fantasy Book Reviews

v19(3) 2009.4.15 -- Graphic Novel and Art Book Reviews

 

v19(2) 2009.3.15 -- New story from the Nature Futures series

 

v19(1) 2009.1.15 -- New Columns & Articles for the Spring 2009

v19(1) 2009.1.15 -- Science Fiction & Fantasy Book Reviews

v19(1) 2009.1.15 -- Non-Fiction SF & Science Fact Book Reviews

v19(1) 2009.1.15 -- Graphic Novel and Art Book Reviews

 

v18(6) 2008.11.15 -- New story from the Nature Futures series

 

v18(5) 2008.9.15 -- New Columns & Articles for the Autumn 2008

v18(5) 2008.9.15 -- Science Fiction & Fantasy Book Reviews

v18(5) 2008.9.15 -- Non-Fiction SF & Science Fact Book Reviews

  • v18(5) 2008.9.15 -- Graphic Novel Reviews

     

  • v18(4) 2008.6.30 -- New story from the Nature Futures series

     

    v18(3) 2008.4.15 -- New Columns & Articles for the Summer 2008

    v18(3) 2008.4.15 -- Science Fiction & Fantasy Book Reviews

  • v18(3) 2008.4.15 -- Non-Fiction SF & Science Fact Book Reviews

    v18(3) 2008.4.15 -- Graphic Novel Reviews

     

    v18(2) 2008.3.15 -- New story from the Nature Futures series

     

    v18(1) 2008.1.15 -- New Columns & Articles for the Spring 2008

    v18(1) 2008.1.15 -- Science Fiction & Fantasy Book Reviews

    v18(1) 2008.1.15 -- Non-Fiction SF & Science Fact Book Reviews

    v18(1) 2008.1.15 -- Graphic Novel Reviews

     

    v17(6) 2007.11.15 -- New story from the Nature Futures series

     

    v17(5) 2007.9.15 -- New Columns & Articles for the Autumn 2007

    v17(5) 2007.9.15 -- Science Fiction & Fantasy Book Reviews

    v17(5) 2007.9.15 -- Non-Fiction SF & Science Fact Book Reviews

    v17(5) 2007.9.15 -- Graphic Novel Reviews

     

    v17(4) 2007.8.10 -- New story from the Nature Futures series

     

    v17(3) 2007.4.25 -- New Columns & Articles for the Summer 2007

    v17(3) 2007.4.25 -- Science Fiction & Fantasy Book Reviews

    v17(3) 2007.4.25 -- Non-Fiction SF & Science Fact Book Reviews

    v17(3) 2007.4.25 -- Graphic Novel Reviews

     

    v17(2) 2007.2.27 -- New story from the Nature Futures series

     

    v17(1) 2007.1.15 -- New Columns & Articles for the Spring 2007

    v17(1) 2007.1.15 -- Science Fiction & Fantasy Book Reviews

    v17(1) 2007.1.15 -- Non-Fiction SF & Science Fact Book Reviews

    v17(1) 2007.1.15 -- Graphic Novel Reviews

     

    v16(7) 2006.12.10 -- New story from the Nature Futures series

     

    v16(6) 2006.10.8 -- New 'Special' Article for the Tripoli Six

     

    v16(5) 2006.9.15 -- New Columns & Articles for the Autumn 2006

    v16(5) 2006.9.15 -- Science Fiction & Fantasy Book Reviews

    v16(5) 2006.9.15 -- Non-Fiction SF & Science Fact Book Reviews

    v16(5) 2006.9.15 -- Graphic Novel Reviews

     

    v16(4) 2006.8.10 -- New story from the Nature Futures series

     

    v16(3) 2006.5.10 -- New Columns & Articles for the Summer 2006

    v16(3) 2006.5.10 -- Science Fiction & Fantasy Book Reviews

    v16(3) 2006.5.10 -- Graphic Novel Reviews

    v16(3) 2006.5.10 -- Non-Fiction/Art Book Reviews

     

    v16(2) 2006.4.15 -- Introducing Nature SF Futures stories Easter 2006

     

    v16(1) 2006.1.15 -- New Columns & Articles for the Spring 2006

    v16(1) 2006.1.15 -- Science Fiction & Fantasy Book Reviews

    v16(1) 2006.1.15 -- Science Fact & Non-fiction SF Book Reviews

    v16(1) 2006.1.15 -- Non-Fiction/Art Book Reviews

    v16(1) 2006.1.15 -- Graphic Novel Reviews

     

    v15(3) 2005.9.15 -- New Columns & Articles for the Autumn 2005

    v15(3) 2005.9.15 -- Science Fiction & Fantasy Book Reviews

    v15(3) 2005.9.15 Science Fact & Non-fiction SF Book Reviews

    v15(3) 2005.9.15 -- Non-Fiction/Art

    v15(3) 2005.9.15 -- Graphic Novel Reviews

     

    v15(2) 2005.4.15 -- New Columns & Articles for the Summer 2005

    v15(2) 2005.4.15 -- Science Fiction Book Reviews

    v15(2) 2005.4.15 Science Fact & Non-fiction SF Book Reviews

    v15(2) 2005.4.15 -- Graphic Novel Reviews

     

    v15(1) 2005.1.15 -- New Columns & Articles for the Spring 2005

    v15(1) 2005.1.15 -- Science Fiction & (some) Fantasy Book Reviews

    v15(1) 2005.1.15 -- Graphic Novel Reviews

    v15(1) 2005.1.15 Science Book Review

    v15(1) 2005.1.15 Non-Fiction (Art) Review

     

    v14(3) 2004.9.15 -- New Columns & amp; Articles for the Autumn 2004

    v14(3) 2004.9.15 -- Science Fiction & (some) Fantasy Book Reviews

    v14(3) 2004.9.15 -- Graphic Novel Reviews

    v14(3) 2004.9.15 -- Science Book Reviews

    v14(3) 2004.9.15 -- Non-Fiction SF & F Art Book Reviews

     

    v14(2) 2004.4.15 -- New Editorial & Articles for the Summer 2004

    v14(2) 2004.4.15 -- Fiction & Graphic Novels

    v14(2) 2004.4.15 -- Non-Fiction SF & Science Book Reviews

     

  • v14(1) 2004.1.2 -- New Science Fiction News for the Spring 2004

  • v14(1) 2004.1.2 -- New Diary of Principal SF Films & Happenings

  • v14(1) 2004.1.2 -- Convention Review

  • v14(1) 2004.1.2 -- Fiction and Graphic Novels

    v14(1) 2004.1.2 -- Non-Fiction SF & Science Book Reviews

     

  • v13(2) 2003.11.30 -- New Science Fiction News for the Autumn 2003

  • v13(2) 2003.11.30 -- New articles

  • v13(2) 2003.11.30 -- Fiction and Graphic Novels

  • v13(2) 2003.11.30 -- Non-Fiction SF and Science Book Reviews

     

    v13(1) 2003.6.30 -- New Science Fiction News for the Summer 2003

    v13(1) 2003.6.30 -- New articles

    v13(1) 2003.6.30 -- 2002 SF Video/DVD Top ten

    v13(1) 2003.6.30 -- Fiction and Graphic Novels

    v13(1) 2003.6.30 -- Non-Fiction SF & Science Book Reviews

     

    v12(7) 2002.12.22 -- New Science Fiction News for Spring 2003

    v12(7) 2002.12.22 -- New Diary of Principal SF Happenings for 2003

    v12(7) 2002.12.22 -- New Science Fiction & Fantasy Reviews

    v12(7) 2002.12.22 -- New Non-Fiction Book Reviews

     

    v12(6) 2002.10.20 -- New news

    v12(6) 2002.10.20 -- New Convention Reports

    v12(6) 2002.10.20 -- New SF Article

    v12(6) 2002.10.20 -- New Nonfiction Review

    v12(5) 2002.8.10 -- New news

    v12(5) 2002.8.10 -- New articles

     

    v12(4) 2002.6.30 -- New news

     

    v12(3) 2002.4.10 -- New news

    v12(3) 2002.4.10 -- New Non-Fiction review

    v12(3) 2002.4.10 -- New Science Fiction book reviews

    v12(3) 2002.4.10 -- New Graphic Novels and SF Art Books

     

    v12(2) 2002.3.12 -- New news

    v12(2) 2002.3.12 -- New SF convention reviews

     

    v12(1) 2002.1.21 -- New non-fiction review

    v12(1) 2002.1.21 -- New fiction reviews

     

    v11(3) 2001.12.15 -- New editorial for 2002

    v11(3)2001.12.15 -- New fiction reviews

    v11(3) 2001.12.15 -- new non-fiction reviews

     

    v11(2) 2001.3.19 -- updated fiction reviews

    v11(2) 2001.3.19 -- new fiction reviews

    v11(2) 2001.3.19 -- new non-fiction reviews

     

    v11(1) 2001.01.14 -- Concat Core SF Collection Checklists

     

    v10(3) 2000.11.16 -- new Convention reviews

     

    v10(2) 2000.7.28 -- new non-fiction reviews

    v10(2) 2000.7.28 -- new fiction reviews

    v10(2) 2000.7.28 -- new video reviews

     

    v10(1) 2000.3.21 -- new fiction reviews

    Prior to 1997 The Science Fact & Fiction Concatenation was an annual print magazine (nos 1 - 9) distributed to the UK national (Eastercon and the then Easter Elydore) as well as Eurocon SF conventions. Concat's first issue was in 1987 at BECCON (that year's Eastercon) for the 50th anniversary of the World's first SF convention.
    (BECCON = BECCON'sEasterCon CONvention. Prior to 1987 it stood for the London region biennual convention the Basildon Essex Crest (formerly Centre) CONvention.)

