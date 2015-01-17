Science Fiction Concatenation's What's New

A chronological log of updates to

the Science Fact and Science Fiction Concatenation e-magazine.

Into 2017...

So long 2016 but not before we say a final farewell to Paul our typesetter back in our print zine days of the 1990s. Paul, may your fonts remain true and your kerning even.

And now we are firmly in 2017 which sees our 30th anniversary at Easter (we launched as part of the 1987 Brit Eastercon which at the time itself saw the 50th anniversary of the first ever SF convention). We begin our fourth decade with a new, slightly cleaner look, seasonal news page format. We also have invited our only Best of Nature 'Futures' writer whose stories we have selected more than once, SF author and mathematician Tony Ballantyne, to select his choice of top ten scientists (see 'My Top ten Scientists' below). It just may be that the year might possibly see more such articles from scientists turned SF writers... 2017 promises to be a great year for SF over her in Europe with both the German Eurocon and Finnish Worldcon at which some of us will undoubtedly see some of you. Meanwhile 2017 has a number of other SF & science anniversaries.

We have our Spring (northern hemisphere) edition of Science Fiction news (covering the book trade, SF film, TV news), as well as book listings of the forthcoming SF, Fantasy and Science & Non-Fiction books you can expect in the shops this season. Plus there is last season's round-up of Science including Astronomy & Space and Natural Science. Elsewhere in this season's mix we have various standalones including: two convention reports, our aforementioned SF author favourite scientists article, our diary of natcons and forthcoming films (with many links to trailers) diary, plus a good number of standalone fiction and non-fiction book reviews of recently published titles.

See ' Most recently added ' below. Enjoy.

Coming mid-March we will have the first this year of our choices of the best of last year's Nature 'Futures' SF stories. As usual it will be a one-page (PDF) short story that has either a bit of a twist and/or edge. Later in the year we hope to have an extra 'Futures' story in addition to the four we usually have per year. (Did we mention that this year will see us become 30 years old? There will be a few new things this year to mark our advance down the temporal continuum.)

The Memory of Trees - Lynette Mejía

One of the first things to go in a fated world may well be the last thing its people really needs... Art!

Grains of Wheat: A lesson learned by Alex Shvartsman

Best not to upset those (including your relatives) on your way up as you may need them on the way down...

When The Music Ends: Criminal records by Philip Ball

Short Story ( 1 page PDF ). Seeking perfection in music can only lead to catastrophe...

The Tiger Waiting on the Shore: Days of remembrance by Paul Currion

Short Story ( 1 page PDF ). In the not-too-distant future we will be more humane when it comes to criminal punishment... Won't we?

Investments by Simon Kewin

Short Story ( 1 page PDF ). There's been a lot of investment in humanity. Now it's time for a bit of corporate rationalisation and tough choices for the chief executive of Blue Planet Holdings...

First Foot by Deborah Walker

Short Story ( 1 page PDF ). It's the season to be jolly, and there are traditions that we must adhere to through to new year lest we incur displeasure...



Quis Custodiet by Brian Clegg

Short Story ( 1 page PDF ). The world is ruled by a caring AI. It is a perfect dictatorship, isn't it?

For Your Information by Connor Powers-Smith

Short Story ( 1 page PDF ). In the future getting genetic data on a new prospective partner is all part of the dating process. But a little knowledge...

If Only... A Taste of your own Medicine by Tony Ballantyne

Short Story ( 1 page PDF ). So you don't want to have a vaccine? Fine, provided you have an evidence-based reason. Turn your back on science and science may turn its back on you...

White lies by Grace Tang

Short Story ( 1 page PDF ). You can't cut corners with ground-breaking research, but sometimes white lies are required.

Squealer: Mouthpiece for a generation by Nathan Correll

Short Story ( 1 page PDF ). Following 'the Crash' much is lost. So no time for SFnal classics. It could be so Orwellian...

Invisible: The path to immortality by Joao Ramalho-Santos

Short Story ( 1 page PDF ). Having a scientific breakthrough, getting published and hence recognition, you might think was a path to immortality... Not any more... (This is one that may well resonate with our scientist regulars.)

NPG’S Policy on Authorship: Important change to submission criteria by Jordan Suchow

Short Story ( 1 page PDF ). In the future the science journal Nature changes its policy in a way that will concern humans as they will no longer be able to submit work for publication.

A Perfect Drug by Dan Erlanson

Short Story ( 1 page PDF ). Creating and bringing a new pharmaceutical to market is very expensive and fraught with difficulty. But the new drug Paxpharma was something else...

Last of the Guerrilla Gardeners by David Clements

Short Story ( 1 page PDF ). When big business controls the intellectual property rights to biological species, will gardening become as much a political act as a hobby...? Now, Dave Clements is not just a scientist into SF (just the sort of person for whom Concatenation is primarily (but not solely) aimed), he has contributed a non-fiction, science article to us before (see 'The Hidden History of the Universe'). So it was a delight when -- during our annual sift at Christmas -- it happened that his story got short-listed as our selection of one of the best published by Nature the previous year. Them's the breaks. Enjoy.

April announcement : Thank you for the 2012 Eurocon Award from the European SF Society whose Eurocon was this year held in Croatia.

The Cleverest Man in the World: Problem Solved by Tony Ballantyne

Short Story ( 1 page PDF ). Falling with a broken parachute! What to do? Why, call the cleverest man in the world!

This story actually came out December 2010 in Nature but just missed our yearly assessment for 2011 posting. We thought it so good that we simply had to carry it over. But don't worry, we have three more 'Futures' stories (our selection of the best from 2011) to come in 2012. And as for the author, maths teacher Tony Ballantyne, he becomes the first 'Futures' author to have had two stories selected by us! Why not check out his novels Blood and Iron , Capacity , Divergence and Recursion .

Dark They Were, And Strange Inside by Vaughan Stanger

Short Story ( 1 page PDF ). Internet dating in the multiverse is not as great as it sounds...

Health tips for traveller by David W. Goldman

Short Story ( 1 page PDF ). When travelling to other worlds it is best to ensure you have taken all the precautions necessary for a healthy visit.

IRC: A Helping Hand by Julian Tang

Short Story ( 1 page PDF ). What if your computer was not only connected to the internet but something else entirely?

by Julian Tang Short Story ( ). What if your computer was not only connected to the internet but something else entirely? Advance posting book review : Embassytown - China Mieville

Grandfather Paradox by Ian Stewart

Short Story ( 1 page PDF ). Sometimes you have to go back in time to kill your own grandfather just to stay alive... A great twist on a the classic science gedanken paradox.

Press '1' to begin by Nye Joell Hardy

Short Story ( 1 page PDF ). The growth of internet communication, sites like Concatenation, social sites, chat rooms and so forth, has a downside: personal skills could suffer... Knock, knock...

Newscast for the Autumn 2010. Which includes within it loads of sections covering SF books, films and TV as well as science not to mention fandom and convention news. See the master newscast link index that connects to all the news sub-sections relating to films, books, TV, fandom, science news and forthcoming book listings for both SF, fantasy and popular science.

the news sub-sections relating to films, books, TV, fandom, science news and forthcoming book listings for both SF, fantasy and popular science. German Science Fiction up to 1945 - Elmar Podlasly

Goliath by Bruce W. Ferguson

Short Story ( 1 page PDF ). A giant asteroid is discovered heading for Earth and an extinction event...

Takeaway by Tony Ballantyne

Short Story ( 1 page PDF ). The fast food business in a multi-species environment can be challenging...

Harnessing the Brane-Deer by Robert Billing

Short Story ( 2 page PDF ). A tale of a Christmas prang at a Royal Airforce Base. What ho... (Ho, ho, ho...)

Birthday Surprises by Erika Cule

Short Story ( 1 page PDF ). A hard SF biology tale from a biochemist exploring nature and/or nurture.

