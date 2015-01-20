|
|
Spring 2020
Editorial Comment & Staff Stuff
EDITORIAL COMMENT
Nothing to see here this season. Now move along.
Spring 2020
Key SF News & SF Awards
Best SF/F books of 2019? Yes, it is the start of a new year and so once more time for an informal look back at the last one. Here are a few of the books that we rated published in the British Isles last year (obviously there are other worthy offerings as well as titles published elsewhere which also include some of these). We have a deliberately varied mix for you (alphabetically by author) so there should be something for everyone. So if you are looking for something to read then why not check out these Science Fiction and Fantasy books of 2019:-
Best SF/F films of 2019?
So if you are looking for something to watch then why not check out these Science Fiction and Fantasy films of 2019. Possibilities alphabetically include:-
For details of our past choices subsequent award success over the years, check out our Best Science Fiction of Past Years - Possibly? page – This is an archive page of our previous beginning-of-year choices of year's SF books an film. We compiled it because, as per above, in recent years in our spring news each January, for fun, we give our suggestions as to the best SF/F/H novels and films of the previous year. The thing is, invariably nearly every year we cite a work or two that goes on later in the year to be short-listed and/or win a major SF award. Spooky, huh? So we thought it about time we collected these in one place with a note as to which went on to garner a major award.
Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo share the 2019 Booker Prize. The award has been shared twice before, in 1974 and 1992, but the rules were then changed to supposedly prevent ties. However, such was the quality of the shortlist (that featured two genre titles), this year the judges refused to bow to the rules and put forward both Atwood and Evaristo for the award.
The British Fantasy Awards were presented at FantasyCon in Glasgow. The winners were:-
Canada's Prix Aurora Awards have been announced at this year's Can-Con. The Prix Aurora Awards are voted on by members of Canadian Science Fiction and Fantasy Association (CSFFA) and presented at Can-Con. The principal category winners were:-
Denmark's Niels Klim Award for 2019 has been presented at the country's national SF convention. Its 8th year award winners were:-
The 'Tiptree Award' is becoming the 'Otherwise Award'. The Award is given for exploring gender in SF as well as other underrepresented voices and was named after the pseudonym of US author Alice Sheldon (1915-'87). Alice Sheldon was for much of her career widely assumed by readers to be a man as she wrote under the pseudonym James Tiptree. However circumstances (too painful for many so we will not repeat them here) relating to the passing of her partner had raised ethical questions (debatable in the UK, more so in the US) hence the decision to change the award's title.
China's 10th Xingyun (Nebula (or Galaxy) Awards have been presented by the World Chinese Science Fiction Society. This is a juried award. The principal category wins were:-
Germany's Curt Siodmak Prize (visual) was awarded by the SF Club Deutschland (SFCD) at their annual convention, Pentacon in Dresden, this year. The wins were:-
The 2019 World Fantasy Awards have been presented at the World Fantasy Convention in Marriott Los Angeles Airport Hotel (US). The winners were:-
H. G. Wellsian half-century marked. In November (2019) the H. G. Wells Society in Timisoara, Romania, celebrated its 50 years of existence. Formed in 1969 as small literary circle, it originally came under the auspices of the Student's Cultural House (as it was named at that time and which in British Isles terms might be considered the students' union). It began with just seven people. The H. G. Wells literary circle was chaired by Ovidiu Surianu, one of the local branch members of the Writers' Association of Romania. In the 1970s the H. G. Wells Society attracted scores of students and young writers and artists, as well as published its own fanzine, Paradox. As such it was one of the main engines of the Romanian Science Fiction the last fifty years. Indeed to some extent it still is. Someone recently suggested that it should celebrate its next big anniversary, its centenary, on Mars. Hope the Red Planet has Timisoreana beer.
Spain's national SF convention, Hispacon, marks 50th anniversary. It comes under the auspices of the Spanish Association of Fantasy, Science Fiction and Terror (AEFCFT) and December saw its 50th anniversary iteration. The first Hispacon was held in 1969 and has become almost annual since 1991. The 50th anniversary convention was held in the city of Valencia and as usual saw the presentation of the Ignotus Awards.
Ansible, the monthly British newssheet, had its 400th edition in November. If one counts the early double number Ansible 2/3 as one issue and add in the thirteen extras that were given half numbers from 57½ to 362½, November's Ansible 388 was in fact the 400th issue of the Hugo Award-winning Ansible. Editor, Dave Langford notes that his illustrious predecessor Peter Roberts’s 1979 announcement that ‘Checkpoint [an earlier newssheet] will be folding with the 100th issue, that being more than enough for any sane fan editor ...’ Happy birthday Ansible.
Free Bob Shaw collected speeches now available in the aid of TAFF. This item deserves your attention, so stick with it. Bob Shaw was a British SF author known for Orbitsville (concerning a Dyson sphere) and The Ragged Astronauts (Hugo short-listed, concerning a closely orbiting binary planetary system) and to whom – as one of three departed in 1996 – we dedicated our 1997 print edition of SF² Concatenation (see the bottom of p2 if you have a copy).
The book is freely available here taff.org.uk/ebooks.php?x=ShawTalks but you are encouraged to make a donation to TAFF.
Chizine, the Canadian horror small press accused of defaulting on authors' payments. It has all been very messy and much reported across the genre community with many authors weighing in with accusations of harassment and bullying including serious swearing by the publishers. You can easily search-engine more should you wish. A reasonably detailed appraisal can be heard on the Horror Show podcast here thehorrorshowbk.projectentertainment.libsynpro.com/the-rise-and-fall-of-chizine-the-horror-show-with-brian-keene-ep-244
SciFiPortal.EU announced its closure last month (December 2019). For the past seven years, Sci Fi Portal irregularly posted links to, articles and con reps of items of, European SF interest and especially, non-Anglophone items, though the content was in English. Despite, we are told, it recently had changed its Internet Service Provider (ISP) from a US based one to a Romanian ISP that made things a little cheaper, the principal webmaster had other ventures to embark on and decided to step down. Providing an online resource year-after-year is draining (as we all too well know after 32 years). There is some tentative talk of either a rescue or archiving by some volunteer fans. We've been told the cousin site devoted to Romanian Science Fiction, SRSFF, is to continue.
Odyssey Summer 2020 Writing Workshop now open for applicants. Over its 25-year history, the Odyssey Writing Workshop has become known as one of the most effective programs in the world for writers of fantasy, science fiction, and horror. Class meets for over 4 ½ hours, 5 days a week, and students use afternoons, evenings, and weekends to write, critique each other's work, and complete other class assignments. Each year, writers of fantasy, science fiction, and horror from all over the world apply to Odyssey. Fifteen are admitted. The application deadline is 1st April 2020. Those wanting early action on their application should apply by 31st January. All applicants receive feedback on their writing sample. The 2020 workshop will be held from 1st June to 10th July 2020 on the campus of Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire. The tuition, US$2,320, includes a textbook, weekly group dinners, and weekly snack breaks. Housing in campus apartments is US$892 for a double room and US$1,784 for a single. Lecturers for the 2020 workshop include: Brandon Sanderson, Yoon Ha Lee, J. G. Faherty, Barbara Ashford and Scott H. Andrews, with participating via Skype: Carrie Vaughn, Sheila Williams (editor of Asimov’s) and John Joseph Adams (editor of Lightspeed). See www.odysseyworkshop.org.
The Netherlands is bidding to host the 2024 Eurocon. If the bid succeeds it will the first Dutch Eurocon and first major international SF convention held in the Netherlands since the 1990 Worldcon in the Hague. The bid's venue city is Rotterdam and for the month of August. This begs the question as to whether they plan to hold it a neighbouring weekend to the recently, officially launched British Worldcon bid for that year? If it did then some folk going to one might go on to the other. Here, if they go for a neighbouring-to-Worldcon weekend, the interesting question is whether they will go for the weekend? If after, the smaller event makes for a relaxacon after the five hectic days of a Worldcon. Having said that, both the Irish Eurocon's after the 2014 and 2019 Worldcons suffered from attendees taking with them cold/flu bugs (con-crud) contracted at those populous events. Conversely, the weekend before might be an interesting warm-up prior to a possible British 2024 Worldcon (if it wins the bid) and if the Dutch Eurocon bidders have a range of European nationals among their Guests of Honour and on a full programme? We will see how the bid shapes up.
The 2019 SMOFcon organisers criticised. SMOFcon is the convention for SF Worldcon organisers. At any one time there are two seated Worldcons (the current and next year's) plus several bids for future years and so there are a few hundred organising committee and bid committee as well as staff members active in the Worldcon organising scene. SMOFcon is the annual convention that attracts a few score of these but their content also reaches out to some of the broader Worldcon community. One of the regular features of these conventions is the reports from the various Worldcon bids as well as seated conventions and these respond to a standard set of questions. However, this year the number of questions was increased from 21 questions to 71. This changed was announced just 13 days prior to this year's event that took place in December. Furthermore it was only announced via Google Docs. As Google Docs cannot be accessed by some schools and colleges (as Google Docs can be used to circumvent content control filters) as well as some nations such as China (one of the current Worldcon bidding nations), this too was criticised in addition to the short notice afforded. Why any SF website uses Google Docs, or any third-party site (they invariably harvest data), is a mute point; haven't such folks read the likes of Brunner, Gibson and Orwell? SMOFcon apologised.
The 2020 Wellington, New Zealand Worldcon is calling for folk planning to go to let them know their access requirements. If any planning on going have disability or accessibility requirement for accommodation, the NZ team are confirming hotel information to share with the conventions members later this year, and need to know accessibility requests as part of this planning by 15th October 2019.
The 2020 Worldcon set for Wellington New Zealand, has opened accommodation booking. Details are on the conzealand.nz website and there is also Twitter, Facebook and Instagram social media @CoNZealand. Other things to note, if you are bringing under 14 year-olds then you need to be aware that it is illegal to leave under 14s unattended. Further, it maybe cold and wet in Wellington's winter for the 2020 Worldcon but there are still plenty of things to do beyond the Worldcon, from museums, coffee houses, real ale bars and cinematic exhibits. CoNZealand Co-Chairs, Kelly Buehler and Norman Cates spill the (coffee) beans on why Wellington is a good host city for Worldcon 2020. See their 4-minute video here.
The 2020 Worldcon Progress Report 2 now out. It contains some details for the accommodation options (relating to the accommodation booking now being open as per the previous item above. There is also a page on some tourist ideas given that this Worldcon will be held during southern hemisphere New Zealand's winter. Also in the mix are the competition to design the base for the 2020 Hugo awards, a call for any other bids for the 2022 Worldcon site selection and the proposed changes to the World Science Fiction Society (WSFS) constitution under whose auspices the Worldcons are held. Registered members will have received a paper copy but anyone can download a PDF from the convention website. (Plus point, the PDF has active links to hotel websites and other useful information sources. The down point is that the PDF is large for the size of the document. Someone seems to have forgotten to compress the images prior to making the PDF, or does not realise that storing and accessing the servers that take care of the exponentially growing internet traffic currently generates over 50 million tonnes of oil equivalent in carbon a year! We all have a duty to make internet use as energy efficient as possible. Reducing the size of unnecessarily large files is but one very obvious and very easy way.) CoNZealand Worldcon 2020 seeks programme ideas and specialist knowledge participants.
Hugo Awards 2020 – The nomination period for the 2019 works an people has begin. The Hugo Awards for 'science fiction achievement' are presented each year at the annual Worldcon in various categories including: novel, novella, long-form dramatic presentation (film or TV mini-series) and short form dramatic presentation (TV episode). Members of 2019 Dublin Worldcon and members of the 2019 Wellington Worldcon, CoNZealand can nominate works and people in the various Award categories. Only those of CoNZealand who had registered by the end of 2019 will be able to nominate. Simplifying matters somewhat (as there is a complicating E pluribus measure to prevent slate voting to counter past Sad Puppy Hugo rigging) the most nominated works and people will then make up a short list in April. Only members of the 2019 Wellington Worldcon, CoNZealand will be eligible to rank vote on the final ballot consisting of short-listed works and people. This final round of voting will commence sometime in April. The Awards will be announced and presented at CoNZealand later this summer (or southern hemisphere winter as it will be in Wellington and this year's SF Worldcon).
2020 GUFF Call for Nominations Europe to Australasia and the NZ Worldcon in Wellington. GUFF is the Going Under (or Get Up-and-over) Fan Fund which transports SF fans from Europe to Australasia (and vice versa). Nominations in the race to send a European fan to Worldcon in Wellington, New Zealand (29 July-2 August) are open to anyone who was active in fandom prior to January 2018. Depending on the length of trip they’re able to make, the winner could also consider visiting other parts of New Zealand and Australia to visit fans. The winner will also be required to take over the administration of the fund for the next northbound and southbound races. More information is available on the Oz Fan Funds GUFF page at http://ozfanfunds.com/?page_id=146. Even if you don't wish to run for this yourself, give some thought to who might be a suitable candidate - perhaps you could offer to nominate them?
The 2021 Worldcon, Discon III, Washington DC, USA news is so far rather sparse given it is a seated bid less than two years away! Since winning the bid, reported last season, they have recruited most of their staff. They have two conference venues next to each other and the space they have booked can reportedly cater for 10,000 (though whether that excludes the main auditorium is not clear: it is the specialist programme space that is the bottleneck!). However, they have given assurance that, as they are only hiring half of one of the venues, they still have the option of hiring the other half. Given London 2014, Helsinki 2017and Dublin 2019 Worldcons saw woefully overcrowded specialist programming (many simply missed out on a good number of programme items) Discon III will be expected to have learned and provide more than adequate specialist programme space. They also plan to develop their website.
The sole bid for the 2022 Worldcon is for Chicago, US. The venue will be the Hyatt. The bid team say they have a good, almost fannish, relationship with the venue which can accommodate 6,000. As the sole bid, and ahead of the site selection vote (to take place at the NZ 2020 Worldcon) they are assembling a provisional staff team. A very good sign, as it tends to be the less well-organised Worldcons that sort out their staff and post-bid plans after the bid is won.
There were five bids to hold the 2023 Worldcon. The site selection vote for 2023 will take place at the 2021 Worldcon. Two US bids have dropped out: New Orleans and Spokane. The three extant bids are:-
The bid for the 204 Worldcon will be in Glasgow, Great Britain. We reported on the Glasgow venue decision last year. There is now more convention space, and hotel rooms actually on site compared to the previous Glasgow Worldcon in 2005.
Seattle, US, is currently the only extant bid for the 2025 Worldcon. The Perth, Australia previously reported bid has withdrawn. This is regrettable but possibly for the best given the problems with the previous Australian Worldcon in 2010.
And finally….
What is a Worldcon? If you are relatively new to this site, or are not aware of how Worldcons (and allied national cons listed on our diary page) differ from things like Comic-Cons then here is a short, two-minute, explanatory video here.
Spring 2020
Film News
The autumn's SF/F/H films appearing within the top five of the weekly box office top ten charts (which of course also include other non-genre offerings which we ignore) were, in the British Isles (Great Britain, NI and Irish Republic), in order of their appearance:-
DVD still king as Avengers: Endgame becomes second most digitally viewed at home film of 2019. BASE (British Association for Screen Entertainment) figures for 2019 show that the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody was the most digitally viewed film in UK homes in 2019 with 1.7 million copies sold. The second most popular film was Avengers: Endgame, which sold just over 1.3 million copies. However two thirds of these sales were as DVDs with the remaining third streaming downloads. DVD is still king. Or is it…
Shooting hero becomes a Jedi Master. There was a mass shooting incident at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, USA, on 30th April 2019. There were five victims, two of whom were killed. One of the latter was 21-year-old, environmental studies student, and Star Wars fan Riley Howell, who tackled the killer yelling to his classmates to go but was himself shot three times. Riley Howell's actions impressed the hierarchy at LucasFilms who decided to re-imagine him as a Star Wars character, referenced as Jedi Master and historian Ri-Lee Howell in the visual dictionary companion books for The Rise of Skywalker film.
The 2020 London 48-hour SF film challenge to take place 17th April, budding film makers take note. The 12th annual Sci-Fi-London 48hr Film Challenge is open to anyone, anywhere in the world. On 17th April 2020, Sci-Fi-London will give registered teams four elements to use in their film. Registration opens early next year but you can start prepping now. Scout locations, talk to potential cast and start your kit list! See http://48hour.sci-fi-london.com for the full rules etc. ++++ Previous Sci-Fi London 48-HourFilm Challenge winner gains Hollywood contract and films Monsters and then Rogue One.
Arthur C. Clarke does well at Philip K. Dick Film Fest. This was the 6th iteration of the film fest which was held in two parts: October 25-26 in Lille, France and October 31-November 1 in Cologne, Germany. During which the Fest presented its Awards but the category of interest is arguably not the juried ones but the audience award with the broad tranche of the Fest's fantastic film buffs' views coming to the fore. This year was a good one for Arthur C. Clarke and the short film director (that is a director of short films and not that the director is short of stature) Dominique Filhol. His short, Nine Billion Names of God is based on the Clarke short story of the same name (note, short story and not 'novel' as is cited in the film's trailer). It was voted by the audience as the best short of the film fest. (The other Fest Award categories are juried.) See the trailer for it here.
The Terminator is facing the 'Termination law' in copyright dispute. In the US, Congress passed a law in the late 1970s. It allows authors to reclaim intellectual property (IP) rights from Hollywood studios 35 years after publication. The law's purpose was to give creators the chance, if they wished, to have their works adapted more than once. In 2018 a judge upheld the termination notice filed by Victor Miller, screenwriter of the first Friday the 13th film, so other writers are now looking at their rights. Here, enter Gale Anne Hurd (currently a producer of The Walking Dead) who co-wrote the original Terminator (1984) screenstory with James Cameron (who also directed it). (We'll skip over the similarity with the Harlan Ellison short story and its The Outer Limits adaptation that got Harlan's name on the credits.) Currently Skydance owns the IP rights on The Terminator but 2019 was the 35th year since the The Terminator's release in 1984 and so from November 2020, under 'Termination law', the IP rights should revert to Cameron and Hurd. The question is whether Skydance will contest this? Complicating matters include the province of trademarks and foreign distribution rights (you know how litigious the US society is) and so expect much court drama.
Disney is reportedly putting old 20th Century Fox films on ice. 20th Century Fox films became the property of the Walt Disney Corporation after its US$7.3 billion purchase of the studio’s parent company, 21st Century Fox. Apparently, part of the 20th Century Fox back catalogue is no longer available for screening in cinemas, hence film fests. This includes films like The Omen (1976) and The Fly (1986).
Disney looses Game of Thrones David Benioff and D. B. Weiss from helming new Star Wars trilogy. With The Rise of Skywalker being the final in the reboot trilogy and also the final offering in the triplet of core Star Wars trilogies, Disney and Lucas Films had green-lit a new post-Skywalker trilogy and also a second new trilogy helmed by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss who worked on the Game of Thrones television series. (It is likely that as each film will take a couple of years to come to screen, they will alternate the releases so that one film will come out each year to keep the franchise going.) David Benioff and D. B. Weiss have now decided to drop their forthcoming Star Wars commitment so as to focus on their Netflix work as there are only so many hours in a day.
Forthcoming Jurassic Park sees original cast. Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum will reprise their roles in Jurassic World 3. The original, Hugo and triple Oscar winning, Jurassic Park film (1993) was based on the 1990 Michael Crichton of the same name. It has been reported that the three will appear alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, the stars of 2015's Jurassic World and 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The latter release saw Goldblum reprise his role as Dr Ian Malcolm, having previously done so in 1997's The Lost World: Jurassic Park. Neill and Dern reprised their roles as Dr Alan Grant and Dr Ellie Sattler in 2001 film Jurassic Park III. The forthcoming Jurassic World 3 is the sixth Jurassic film and is currently slated for 2021.
Stars call for the Justice League alternative cut to be released. When Justice League came out in spring 2018 it only briefly appeared in the weekly cinematic box office top ten; it did so badly that it did not make our SF/F film top ten for that year, and we felt it not good enough to be included in that year's worthies that slipped through the net. Time for a recap. A few years ago the film's original director, Zack Snyder, had a family tragedy and had to drop out in post-production: that I to say, the film had been shot and they were in the adding of effects and edit stage. The film was then taken on by Joss Whedon and it was his cut, other material and edit that was released. Following the film's release, there were a lot of unhappy fans some 180,000 of whom submitted a petition calling for the film to be re-released as it was before Joss Whedon go in on the act. But Warner Brothers did not respond releasing the alternate, Snyder version. Then earlier last year (2019) Zack Snyder was filmed apparently telling a fan that a version of the film based on his original vision existed. This was then reportedly confirmed in November (2019) by Jason Mamoa (Aquaman in the film) who said that the public should see this version. Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) and Ray Fisher (Cyborg) all agree. Apparently, Snyder would be happy for his version to be released…
The Joker was only just out and they started tentatively thinking about a sequel. Though the film was pitched as a one-off, director Todd Phillips says a sequel is possible and he would be up for it. Much depends on the film's box office take for Warner Brothers to green light a follow-up. Yet, as it accrued a record US$13.3 million (£10.5m) on its preview night, prior to general release, in North America the decision to at least consider a follow-up seemed inevitable. Subsequently, within a month of its general release Joker earned US$258.6 million (£323.25m) in North America and US$529.5 million (£661.9m) globally. Joker therefore has already passed Deadpool as the top-grossing R-rated film. By mid-November (2019) Joker became the most profitable comic book film of all time, having made more than US$950 million (£738m) at the worldwide box office. That month Joker took more than 15 times what it cost to make. The film had a production budget of US$62.5m (£49m). This compares with the successful Avengers: Endgame the highest grossing film to date of all time, which earned nearly US$2.8 billion (£2.2bn) but it had a budget of US$356 million (£276m), not quite an eight-fold return on its production investment. So per dollar investment by mid-November Joker had given its producers nearly double the return. Before that month ended, Joker became first R-rated film to make US$1billion (£772m) at the global box office.
The Invisible Man H. G. Wells 1897 novel has a new, loosely-based adaptation. The latest take on the classic still has a deranged protagonist but this time he is stalking his wife. When Cecilia's abusive ex takes his own life and leaves her fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of coincidences turn lethal, Cecilia works to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see… The new version is out in February (2020). Trailer here.
Fantasy Island, the 1970s TV show, has a new cinematic horror take. This take is a horror adaptation of the popular '70s TV show about a magical island resort. The enigmatic Mr. Roarke, makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island's mystery in order to escape with their lives. It is out for Valentine's Day 2020. Trailer here.
Venom 2 slated for an autumnal release, possibly October 2020. The filming of the Marvel Comics anti-hero follow-up to the 2018 production (trailer here) started back in November at the Warner Brothers Studios Leavesden in Watford, Great Britain. Tom Hardy is returning as Eddie Brock/Venom and Michelle Williams as Anne Weying. With the first film’s director, Ruben Fleischer, occupied making the Zombieland sequel, actor-turned-director Andy Serkis will be taking over: Andy Serkis is no stranger to motion capture and animation effects.
Spider-Man (or Spiderman) is to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). As noted last season, Sony acquired the film rights for Spider-Man back in 1999 and Disney and Marvel studios own the rights to all the other Marvel Comics superheroes. In 2015 the Sony came to a deal with Disney and Marvel Studios to bring Peter Parker and his Spider-Man into the Disney/Marvel universe of films and five were made. And then they failed to come to an arrangement to continue…
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse to have a follow-up. Sony have announced that the Hugo-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse (which we also cited as one of the best films of 2018). The film also took some US$370 million (£296m) at the global box office, and – if a Hugo and our citation was not enough for you – garnered an Oscar for Best Animated Feature. It is currently slated for the northern hemisphere spring of 2022. (Trailer for the original here)
Ant-Man 3 has been green lit. Peyton Reed, the director of both Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp will return to direct a third Ant-Man film. Scott Lang (Ant-Man) and Hope Van Dyne (The Wasp) will reprise their roles. Peyton Reed, the director of both previous films, will return to direct this one.
Doctor Strange 2 director fired. Director Scott Derrickson has left the sequel reportedly over 'creative differences' with Marvel. Scott Derrickson directed the original 2016 film starring Benedict Cumberbatch, co-starred Tilda Swinton and Rachel McAdams, and had been working on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that had been tentatively slated for 2021. Apparently Scott Derrickson wanted a dark interpretation but apparently Marvel might have been concerned it would not get a PG-13 certificate in the US, though Scott thought it would. He will, though, remain on as executive producer. The first Doctor Strange film has made £519 million (US$678m) globally.
Star Trek 4 in the re-boot series is now still, surprisingly, on with Noah Hawley onboard! The big problem is that a big studio owns the Star Trek franchise and they want and expect big money. Yet while almost every Star Wars film since the first in the final trilogy has made over US$1 billion (£800m), aside from the first Star Trek re-boot (2009), none has so far made more than US$500m (£400m). Arguably there is more pulling the franchise down other than director Abrams' lens flare problem (which he has continued to do despite toning it down a little after an apology) or that visually the new Star Trek space scenes are so crowded, or even the overly comic portrayal of Scotty by the otherwise brilliant Simon Pegg. But the bottom line is that the last two Trek films -- Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) and Star Trek Beyond (2016) – have failed to perform. Yet, as we reported last year Paramount have apparently two Star Trek films in pre-production. The latest news is that Noah Hawley is onboard to write and direct the next one in the series. Noah Hawley is best known for directing Legion and creating the TV series Fargo. As for the possible Quentin Tarantino Trek film, well that is becoming less likely since Tarantino's announcement that he wants to retire. Though an 18 (R-rated) Tarantino Trek film would be something.
Deadpool 3 has been green lit. Production is under way by Disney at Marvel Studios Ryan Reynolds is reported as saying. The word also is that it will remain an R-rated (almost equivalent to 18 in British Isles and R18 in Australasia).
The Rise of Skywalker: Deathbed fan gets early screening. Rowans Hospice in Waterlooville, Hampshire, Tweeted the concern of SF fan and terminal patient who was worried that he might not see the final in the trilogy of trilogies he had been waiting to see for 40 years since the original film. Long story short. Disney chief executive Bob Iger arranged for a screening at the hospital nearly a month ahead of the film's official release. It was delivered to the hospice after they had signed many disclaimers and much paperwork and imposed a lockdown for the screening, so only the family could see it. More on this at the BBC.
And finally…
Short video clips (short films, other vids and trailers) that might tickle your fancy….
Film clip download tip!: King's Man is out next month (February). This is the third in the Kingsman series based on the graphic novels (Icon Comics) by Mark (Kick Ass &Judge Dredd: Frankenstein Division) Millar and Dave Watchmen) Gibbons. It is a prequel set early in the 20th century. As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them… You can see the trailer here.
Film clip download tip!: Stephen Colbert tries to convince Peter Jackson to direct a new trilogy centred around his character from The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug. (Stephen Colbert is the N. American equivalent of Jonathan Ross/Graham Norton.) Watch as the two debut the trailer for Stephen Colbert presents Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings series' The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug's The Laketown Spy is Darrylgorn in Darrylgorn Rising: The Rise of Darrylgorn The Prequel to Part One: Chapter One. You can see the 20-minute exploration here.
Film clip download tip!: E.T. from home! E.T. mini-sequel as a Christmas telecoms advert in the US. A US telecoms firm Xfinity has reprised the Steven Spielberg film E.T. the Extraterrestrial (1990) for its Christmas advert, E.T. A Holiday Reunion. ET returns to pay Eliot a visit nearly 30 years on. You can see the 5-minute exploration here.
Film clip download tip!: Black Widow trailer out. The film is slated for a May release. You can see the trailer here.
Film clip download tip!: Ghostbusters trailer out. The film is slated for a July release. When a single mum and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. You can see the trailer here.
Want more? See last season's video clip recommendations here.
For a reminder of the top films in 2018/9 (and earlier years) then check out our top Science Fiction Films annual chart. This page is based on the weekly UK box office ratings over the past year up to Easter. You can use this page if you are stuck for ideas hiring a DVD for the weekend.
For a forward look as to film releases of 2020 see our film release diary.
Spring 2020
Television News
This spring edition's television recommendation is Raising Dion. It is a nine episode mini-series and those of the SF² Concatenation team that have seen it highly recommend it saying, "We have been glued to this beautifully written and acted series - absolutely must see!". A young boy struggling to control his newfound powers. A single mother fighting the odds to keep her son safe. Secrets, conspiracies, mysteries, all dangerously swarming around one family... This mini-series is based on the on the 2015 comic book of the same name by Dennis Liu. Liu then did a video trailer for the comic (here) and this caught the attention of Netflix. Carol Barbee adapted a screenplay from the short film and comic and is the showrunner for the series with Liu as one of the executive producers. The series is available on Netflix and as a box set DVD. The response to the first season has been so positive that it is likely that there will be a season 2 (possibly focussing on the conflict between the good Dion and one using their powers for their own ends). If there is a season 2 it is likely to be out towards the end of 2020 at the earliest. See the season one trailer here. Enjoy.
BritBox streaming service launched by UK terrestrial channels. The BritBox streaming service (different to that already in the US) features a substantive archive of shows made for the original UK terrestrial (non-cable) channels: BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5. While for many, this will mean a second or third streaming service subscription, it is hoped that it will rival Netflix and Amazon Prime. Its SF content includes over 600 classic episodes of Doctor Who that were originally broadcast between 1963 and 1989. Shows are not expected to appear on BritBox until they have dropped off their free access period on BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub and All 4. BritBox costs Brits £5.99 (US$7.40) a month which is the same as for Netflix. However, there has been some criticism that Brits are being asked to pay twice for this content. Brits pay an annual licence fee £145.50 (US$180) per household to receive television broadcasts (via any medium including the internet) and the licence revenue pays for all of the BBC (which is largely – except for part of the BBC World Service – advert free) and provides a subsidy for Channels 4 and 5.) The counter to this is that a BritBox subscription is like paying for a DVD. (A single DVD in Britain currently typically costs £7 (US$8.50).) Revenues from BritBox will go to the channels for programme making. BritBox has already been in the US for two years, with currently some 650,000 subscribers, but has a different catalogue of content.
BBC's The War of the Worlds is a big disappointment. It was something to which many SF fans had been looking forward. It promised to be a real treat and be the first reasonably budgeted adaptation of 1898 novel to be set a few years ahead (in what was to be Edwardian times) of when it was written in late Victorian times. Indeed, the trailers seemed promising. The three-parter got off to a reasonable start with the first episode seeing the cylinders from Mars land despite their being some key changes to the story including change of protagonists and the Martians apparently having some anti-gravity involved in their machines first emergence. However, the initial tripod scenes were faithful and convincing. Sadly, episodes two and three saw more plot divergence which combined with the pace of the story slowing drastically and splitting in two between flash-forwards to a future (not in the book) a few years hence. Why, oh why..? It was a huge waste of budget and an opportunity for a much-wanted faithful adaptation of the book.
Harley Quinn new series has recently started on Netflix, in case you might be missing it The animation is The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco's first post-Big Bang venture. Harley Quinn, very much in line with the DC comic's original, follows the title character (voiced by Kaley Cuoco) as she comes to a challenging realisation: The Joker (Alan Tudyk) will never love her as much as he loves Batman (Diedrich Bader). After Mr. J leaves her to be cannon fodder for The Dark Knight, Harley finally decides she has done with him, and instead goes to live with her best friend Poison Ivy (Lake Bell), who's all about empowering Harley to succeed on her own terms. With nothing to lose and a spiffy new outfit (complete with a baseball bat that she's very good with), Harley sets out to recruit her own team of supervillains and earn enough of a reputation to gain entry into the prestigious Legion of Doom. It is more adult than the original: Big Bang's Penny was never this sweary… Trailer here.
Witcher, based on the Andrzej Sapkowski novels, has been renewed for a second series. The 'Witcher' series of novels includes Blood of Elves and season 1 of the Netflix adaptation series only came out last month (December 2019). However, so favourable was the reaction to the trailer and social-media feedback, that Netflix renewed the series for a second season before the first episode of the first was aired! First season trailer here.
Red Dwarf is coming back as a two-hour film and as a documentary series. The show will returns to the FreeView Dave channel in Great Britain with a two-hour, feature-length film next year (and presumably will be available in many other countries too). Red Dwarf first aired on BBC2 in 1988 and ran for eight series until 1999. It then re-launched on Dave in 1999. There were a further three series on Dave in 2012, 2016 and 2017. In addition to the feature film, there will be three one-hour programmes recounting the story of the Dwarfers with cast interviews and out-takes. A screening date for the film has yet to be announced.
Forthcoming Game of Thrones series killed. Long live House of the Dragon. The Long Night was to be a prequel Game of Thrones series and was only announced in 2018 but has been cancelled. However another prequel Game of Thrones series, House of the Dragon, is being co-created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal for HBO. Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik will helm the series' production. The series is to be based on Martin's Fire and Blood novel.
Dracula mini feature series was aired in the New Year from the BBC. Bram Stoker classic horror character, the vampire Dracula, was resurrected in a new BBC mini-series of three feature-length instalments. The creative team behind the venture was BBC's Sherlock duo Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat: Sherlock we previously cited as one of the best short-form offerings of 2010. In the new series, Dracula was played by Claes Bang. Dolly Wells played Sister Agatha and Joanna Scanlan played Mother Superior. The series was being made in partnership with Netflix who will stream it outside the British Isles. Teaser trailer here. Available for streaming/downloading from the BBC for the remainder of January (2020) in the UK. Soon to be available as a DVD box set.
Doctor Who's New Year season opener gets poor audience. Re-boot season 12's first episode saw a UK audience of just 4.88 million viewers, 21.6% of the total TV audience at the time, down three million from the season 11 opening episode, Jodie Foster's first appearance as the Doctor in 2017, when the debut episode of series 11 pulled in 8.2 million. This compares with Who's peak, the 2007 Christmas Day episode which saw 13 million viewers.
Titans will be back for season 3 this (northern hemisphere) autumn. Based on the DC Comics Teen Titans, Titans follows the crime-fighting adventures of Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Raven (Teagan Croft), Beast Boy (Ryan Potter), and Starfire (Anna Diop), Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dove (Minka Kelly), follow-up Robin Jason Todd (Curran Walters), and Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie). It streams on DC Universe but dare say you can get a DVD box set. Season 2 trailer here.
Star Wars Resistance season 2 will premiere in October. Season2 of the animatec series will commence Sunday, 6th October, 2020 on Disney and DisneyNow before appearing on Disney XD. The first season was a companion story to the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. It followed Kazuda Xiono, a New Republic pilot who is recruited by the Resistance to spy on the growing threat of the First Order. The second season parallels the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The first season was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Children's Programme and won the Saturn Award for Best Animated Series On Television in 2019.
The Expanse season 4 now out on Amazon Prime. In case you've missed it, this rollicking space opera is based on the James S. A. Corey series of novels. A year ago we reported on its production with link to a teaser trailer. Season 4 of The Expanse, its first as a global Amazon Original, sees the crew of the Rocinante on a mission from the U.N. to explore new worlds beyond the Ring Gate. Humanity has been given access to thousands of Earth-like planets which has created a land rush and furthered tensions between the opposing nations of Earth, Mars and the Belt. Ilus is the first of these planets, one rich with natural resources but also marked by the ruins of a long dead alien civilization. While Earthers, Martians and Belters manoeuvre to colonize Ilus and its natural resources, these early explorers don’t understand this new world and are unaware of the larger dangers that await them… Trailer here.
DC's Crisis on Infinite Earths is just airing on CW in the US (thought DC Comics fans might want a reminder in case they're missing it). We reported on this last season. 'Infinite Crisis' was a big deal in DC comics a few decades ago when DC tried to rationalise the multiverse they had created that began with a two universe explanation for their being two versions of The Flash. The British Isles is getting this on Sky One. Dare say that a DVD box set will be available. Extended trailer here.
The Handmaid's Tale season 4 delayed but follow-up The Testaments is likely. Hulu's adaptation of Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale has had its season 4 launch pushed back to the autumn (northern hemisphere). There is also talk of a follow-up series based on Atwood's The Testaments. There are no further details but IMDB has a stub entry on the series.
Stranger Things is to have a fourth season on Netflix. Not surprising really given its season 3 debut audience size. Season four is reportedly said to resolve some of the third season's cliffhangers. The young cast members – Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp – secured roughly 12 times their previous deals and earn US$250,000 (£200,000) per episode. Adult stars Winona Ryder and David Harbour saw their salaries climb to US$350,000 (275,000) per episode. The show's creators -- brothers Matt and Ross Duffer – have said over the years that they see it running anywhere between four and six seasons.
New Zealand is to provide the setting for the forthcoming Amazon Lord of the Rings TV series! Shock, drama, probe! Who would have thunk it? In a decision that prompted much conventional media coverage, Amazon Studios picked the country as the location for its much-anticipated Lord of the Rings television series. Meanwhile we at SF² Concatenation reported that Amazon was to make the series two years ago with nary a thought about the shooting location: NZ seemed so obvious with perhaps Ireland as a very much second place back-up.! Previous related news elsewhere on this site includes: Star Trek 4 writers to oversee new Lord of the Rings series and The Lord of the Rings TV series director revealed.
Netflix has started production on a new SF comedy -- Space Force. The premise is that the White House decides to create a new branch of the Armed Forces with the goal of putting American ‘Boots on the Moon’ by 2024. The cast apparently includes Steve Carell, John Malkovich Noah Emmerich, Fred Willard, and Jessica St. Clair.
Netflix is to adapt Clifford D. Simak's novel Way Station (1963). It concerns the rural recluse, Enoch Wallace, who puzzles the authorities. There appeared to be few records of him, and the picture they had pieced together – if it was to be believed – was that he was well over 100 years old, although he only looked 30. He lived alone in a farm in a secluded part of the countryside. His only source of income seemed to be gems which his postman sold for him. At the back of his home was a small graveyard that contained the remains of his parents and, Government agents discover, those of a ‘monster’. The authorities did not know it, but Enoch manned a ‘Way Station’ for the interstellar community as aliens teleport across the Galaxy: the station was a kind of staging post. As such, Enoch was the nearest thing the otherwise unwitting humanity and Earth had to an ambassador to the wider Galaxy. But disturbing – as the government agents covertly did – the graves of another intelligent species is considered a major offence and Earth comes under the close scrutiny of off-world powers. The novel won a Hugo Award.
The Big Bang Theory's US$600 million (£500m) deal for streaming rights. Separate from broadcast re-run rights, Warner Media has committed about US$600 million over five years for The Big Bang Theory streaming rights across HBO Max and TBS. (That works out as over US$100m a year or US$2m a week!) This ends TBS’ exclusivity window that had been set at 2024 but does give it cable rights through to 2028.
The forthcoming Asimov Foundaton TV series to see Lee Pace and Jared Harris cast as Brother Day and Hari Seldon, respectively. Skydance Television is adapting Isaac Asimov's epic space opera 'Foundation' series that began with the novel Foundation (1951) which itself was compiled from earlier short stories. The series of novels won a special Hugo Award in 1965. The plot concerns a galactic empire that is predicted to crumble by Hari Seldon's mathematical forecasts. To preserve civilisation through the coming dark ages a 'Foundation' is covertly established on a far-off world… The story is loosely based/inspired by Gibbons The Rise and Fall of the Roman Empire. Apple is producing the series and the first season reportedly will consist of 10 episodes. David S. Goyer is screen writing and Troy Studios in Limerick, Ireland, is slated to undertake the shooting.
The forthcoming Sandman to be set in the early 2020s but otherwise will be faithful to the original comic series. As previously reported, Netflix and Warner Brothers are bringing the Neil Gaiman comics to the small screen. The comic books were first released in 1988 with the run continuing into the 1990s and the story was set in that time. Neil Gaiman has revealed that the new series, while faithful to the comics, will be set in the early 2020s. The Sandman follows the angst-ridden exploits of Dream along with his siblings — called The Endless — who represent a different tenet of reality, from Death to Destiny.
Neal Stephenson’s novel Snow Crash to come to the small screen. HBO is developing and the Brit director Joe Cornish is producing. The novel postulates that the Sumerian language is the firmware programming language for the brainstem, which is supposedly functioning as the BIOS for the human brain. According to characters in the book, the goddess Asherah is the personification of a linguistic virus, similar to a computer virus. The god Enki created a counter-program which he called a nam-shub that caused all of humanity to speak different languages as a protection against Asherah (a re-interpretation of the ancient Near Eastern story of the Tower of Babel). The title 'Snowcrash' comes from the static from the appearance – similar to an old-fashioned VHF television set's picture of static – of the screen of a crashed early Apple Mac. Snow Crash was short-listed for both the British Science Fiction Award in 1993, and the Arthur C. Clarke Award in 1994.
Arrow spin-off confirmed. As we previously reported Arrow – based on the DC Comics The Green arrow – is due to end. The US channel The CW has confirmed a forthcoming spin-off series, to be called Green Arrow and the Canaries – and the penultimate episode of Arrow will serve as the pilot due to be aired a week following our posting this seasonal news page.
And finally, some TV related vids…
If you are still hankering after a Christmas moment then the BBC has compiled Doctor Who Christmas scenes. From facing off against killer robot Santas, to riding in the sleigh with the real thing - enjoy some of Doctor Who's most Christmassy moments 2005 to 2017! You can the half-hour video here.
All the Doctor Who regenerations. The BBC have recently updated their YouTube compilation. You can see it here.
Just a quick reminder that Picard premieres 23rd January (2020) on CBS All Access. This is the latest Star Trek spin-off with the Next Generation Captain in retirement. Apparently the series will connect to J. J. Abrams‘ 2009 Star Trek reboot, which introduced an alternate timeline in which the Romulan home world was destroyed, making it the first series to address that event. Picard’s life was radically altered by the dissolution of the Romulan Empire. It has already been renewed for a second season. Trailer here.
Spring 2020
Publishing & Book Trade News
Media adaptations of SF/F/H genre books help shape the UK's autumnal book and e-book charts. Stephen King's It returns to the top 100 book chart following the release of the film It Chapter Two. The film adaptation of It in 2017 saw King sell 1,000 hardback copies in Britain that year.
Audio books have boomed in recent years. British Isles audio book sales have doubled in 2019 and audio now makes up 5.5% of the UK all-format book market. Over the decade the growth has been even more dramatic. In 2018/9 UK sales of audio books amounted to £106 million (US$129m) whereas back in 2010 they amounted to just £7 million (US$8.5m).
The US book charts seasonal SF/F leaders include:-
Philip Pullman gets book chart boost. The BBC adaptation of His Dark Materials into an 8-partmini-series has given Pullman's work a chance to breath as well as to include some of the anti-Church dimensions that, due to US Bible Belt concerns, were not included in the Golden Compass film. This in turn saw Philip Pullman's books have another surge in both the British Isles autumnal (print) book charts and well as e-book and audio-book charts.
Who are the most prolific, living, genre authors? Currently, of the top ten most prolific authors, two are genre writers. According to UK BookScan at number '5' there is Stephen King with 449 ISBN titles/editions under his belt, and at '7' there is Neal Gaiman with 351 ISBNs.
The number of independent UK bookshops continues to rise. The 21st century has seen the decline of bricks and mortar bookshops (as opposed to online retailers). As recently as 2014 there was a 5% annual decline in UK independents. However, the trend in the past three years has reversed. In 2019 there were 890independentUK bookshops, up nearly 1% from 883 in 2018, which in turn was up from 868 in 2017: the 2017 to 2019 growth was 2.5%. It will be interesting to see if this growth continues.
Author Lois McMaster Bujold is to be awarded the 36th Damon Knight Grand Master for her contributions to the literature of Science Fiction and Fantasy. The Damon Knight Grand Master is awarded under the auspices of the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America (SFWA). Her fantasy from HarperCollins includes the award-winning 'Chalion' series and the 'Sharing Knife' tetralogy; her science fiction from Baen Books includes the Hugo-winning Vorkosigan Saga. Her work has been translated into over twenty languages and has won seven Hugo Awards and three Nebula Awards. The Damon Knight Memorial Grand Master Award will be presented along with the Nebula Awards during the annual SFWA Nebula Conference, which will run from 28th-31st May (2020).
Hitchhikers' Guide to the Galaxy sees the 42nd anniversary of the original broadcast that spawned the best-selling novels in March (2020). 42 being the answer, of course, to the Ultimate Question of Life, the Universe, and Everything. To mark the occasion, Pan Macmillan are bringing back into print The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy: The Original Radio Scripts (see below) with a brand-new introduction to be announced.
Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell author Susanna Clarke's next novel will be Piranesiis. Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell (2004) sold over four million copies and won both a Hugo Award and a World Fantasy Award. Piranesiis is set in a richly imagined, very unusual world. The protagonist lives in a place called the 'House' and is needed by his friend, the Other, to work on a scientific project. The publisher went on: “Piranesi records his findings in his journal. Then messages begin to appear; all is not what it seems. A terrible truth unravels as evidence emerges of another person and perhaps even another world outside the House’s walls… As with Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell, it will be published by Bloomsbury as part of a new two-book deal with the author.
BBC Books is to publish a new Target Doctor Who novel collection in July 2020. Seven Doctors, seven adventures. Meet the new Doctor Who classics. BBC Books has announced that it will be expanding the Doctor Who Target range of books with seven new titles in summer 2020. First, there will be paperback editions Eric Saward’s novelisations of Resurrection of the Daleks and Revelation of the Daleks. In addition, importantly, there will be a Target edition of The Pirate Planet by James Goss, the first time this Douglas Adams story has been published in the Target range, and a reissue of the Gary Russell’s novelisation of The TV Movie. To complete the set, BBC Books will be publishing 3 new-era novelisations: The Witchfinders by Joy Wilkinson – the first Thirteenth Doctor adventure to be published on the Target list – Dalek by Robert Shearman, and The Crimson Horror by Mark Gatiss.
The word 'Dark' was to be trademarked by a fantasy author. It could only happen in that most litigious society, the US, and it is indeed a US author, Christine Feehan who was doing it. An application for a trademark had been made to the US Patent and Trademark Office; it had yet to be granted. The application itself was to only apply to a book series: Feehan is known for her 'Dark' series of paranormal romance. However, if it had been granted, it is not known whether other authors could have a two-word 'Dark' series with the word 'Dark' being accompanied by a qualifier word or words – such as 'Dark Space' series. Previous attempts have been made in the US to trademark words for book series. Few succeed. In Britain around the turn of the millennium there was a challenge to the use of the term 'sense about science' to a series of teaching materials on the false grounds that an ISBN had been granted. The publisher subsequently applied for a trademark, though others that had already used it could continue to do so under 'prior use'. Returning to Feehan's application to trademark 'dark', the resulting outcry caused her to give pause and she then retracted the application in December (2019).
Amazon – More concerns as to staff conditions and right. One of the ways it is sometimes argued that Amazon is able to undercut bricks-and-mortar bookshops is that it short-changes its workers through poor conditions and resisting their workers joining trade unions. This concern has been going for years. For example, it was reported by the New York Times in 2015 and the BBC in 2013. The latest is another BBC report on Amazon's punitive sick leave and bereavement terms among other working conditions issues both in the UK and US. For example, figures purportedly submitted by Amazon to the New York Committee for Occupational Safety and Health Administration revealed "staggering" injury rates at Amazon's Staten Island distribution centre warehouse. One Amazon employee apparently alleged that they earned just US$20 (£15.50) for working an extra day while having US$198 (£153) deducted for one sick day!
A copy of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s has sold for a record amount. The 1997, first edition hardback auctioned was sold for £46,000 (US$56,000). Only 500 were printed with 300 going to public libraries. The edition was given to a Lancashire family who planned to keep it as an heirloom. It was kept in a briefcase for safekeeping for more than 20 years. However, they decided to sell it after hearing about another book fetching £28,500.
A copy of On the Origin of Species has sold for a record amount. Auctioned in Edinburgh, the first edition copy of the Charles Darwin's 1989 book went for £162,000 (nearly US$200,000). This was over £100k more than its anticipated price.
And finally, some of the autumn's short SF book related videos…
Ray Bradbury - Grandfather of the New Wave? Ray Bradbury is possible best known for his only true SF novel Fahrenheit 451 but he contributed so much more to the world of literature and science fiction. While he may not be 'technically' considered a part of the New Wave SF, he certainly influenced it. His works touch on the fantastical, the psychedelic, and even the theological. So why did Ray Bradbury refuse to consider himself a science fiction writer, even when his stories were filled with space travel and other technological wonders? Explore with Extra Sci Fi. See their 6-minute episode here.
Philip K. Dick - New Wave's Depressed Uncle. Philip K. Dick is well known in the SF genre for his work Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?, the story that inspired Blade Runner: they are different. Philip K. Dick often struggled from mental illness and depression and had a uniquely weird childhood experience that led him to question the very fabric of his reality. A common theme of Philip K. Dick's work is the presence of doppelgangers or copies who can't tell who the original is. And this unravelling of reality or treatment of reality as fluid is a huge influence on the New Wave. Explore with Extra Sci Fi. See their 6-minute episode here.
Harlan Ellison's anthology Dangerous Visions the most ground-breaking in SF? An anthology helmed and edited by Ellison, Dangerous Visions featured short stories written by many science fiction household names like Roger Zelazny and Samuel R. Delany. But most importantly, it introduced human seχuality to science fiction in a way we hadn't seen before. It also questioned the taboo, like addressing religion or death. Not all of the stories are winners, but all of them give you something to think about. Explore with Extra Sci Fi. See their 5-minute episode here.
Samuel R. Delany – Dhalgren. There is no text that better sums up the heart of the New Wave than Samuel R. Delany's Dhalgren. The text twists and turns, written with an eye towards modern and post-modern writing. Where the story even begins is up to interpretation. But one thing is certain. There's nothing else quite like it in all of science fiction. It pushed the boundaries of what science fiction could do and proved that science fiction could be just as unique (and sometimes confusing) as high art. Explore with Extra Sci Fi. See their 6-minute episode here.
Spring 2020
Forthcoming SF Books
The Original Hitch-Hiker's Guide to the Galaxy: The radio scripts by Douglas Adams, Macmillan, £14.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-03447-9.
Doctor Who: [Untitled novel] by Sophie Aldred, BBC Books, hrdbk, £16.99, ISBN 978-1-785-94499-4.
Sunfall by Jim Al-Khalili, Transworld, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-857-50352-7.
The City in the Middle of the Night by Charlie Jane Anders, Titan, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-789-09356-8.
The Human by Neal Asher, Macmillan, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-509-86242-9.
The Human by Neal Asher, Macmillan, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-509-86244-3.
The Warship by Neal Asher, Tor, £9.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-509-86251-1.
Providence by Max Barry, Hodder & Stoughton, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-35203-0.
Ancestral Night by Elizabeth Bear, Gollancz, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-20875-9.
Beneath the World, a Sea by Chris Beckett, Corvus, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-786-49157-2.
The Cruel Stars by John Birmingham, Head of Zeus, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-789-54903-7.
Starbreaker by Amanda Bouchet, Piatkus, £13.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-349-42089-9.
Devolution by Max Brooks, Century, £12.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-12409-5.
The Book of Koli by M. R. Carey, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-50955-6.
Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker (Expanded Edition) by Rae Carson, Century, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-12456-9.
Tiamat's Wrath by S. A. Corey, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51036-1.
Recursion by Blake Crouch, Pan, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-509-86667-0.
Radicalised by Cory Doctorow, Head of Zeus, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-789-54494-7.
Spider-Man: The Venom Factor Omnibus by Diane Duane, Titan, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-789-09459-6.
Morhelion: The Long Game Book 2 by Dominic Dully, Jo Fletcher Books, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-786-48608-0.
Echo Cycle by Patrick Edwards, Titan, £7.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-785-65881-5.
Judge Dredd Case Files: 34 by Ennis, Wagner & Morrison, 2000AD, £19.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-781-08691-9.
Vulcan's Forge by Robert Mitchell Evans, Flame Tree Press, hrdbk, £20, ISBN 978-1-787-58399-3.
Last One Left Alive by Sarah Davis-Goff, Tinder Press, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-472-25523-5.
The Quanderhorn Xperimentations by Rob Grant and Andrew Marshall, Gollancz, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22403-2.
Firefly: Big Dam Hero by Nancy Holder, Titan, £7.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-785-65828-0.
Stranger Thing: Six by Jody Houser, Dark Horse, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-500-71232-1.
We, Robots edited by Simon Ings, Head of Zeus, £25, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-789-54091-8.
The Last Human by Zack Jordan, Hodder & Stoughton, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-473-65085-5.
The Blood-Dimmed Tide by Brian Kirk, Flame Tree Press, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58441-9.
We Are Monsters by Brian Kirk, Flame Tree Press, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58378-8.
The Puzzler War by Eyal Kless, Harper Voyager, £8.99, pbk, ISBN-0-008-27233-3/>br> A mix of advance tech, fantasy and cyberpunk, this is the sequel to the post-apocalyptic The Last Puzzler.
Qualityland by Marc-Uwe Kling, Orion, £13.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-409-19114-8.
Goldilocks by Laura Lam, Headline, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-472-26764-1.
The First Sister by Linden Lewis, Hodder & Stoughton, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-38690-5.
Supernova Era by Cixin Liu, Head of Zeus, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-788-54240-1.
The Hidden Girl and Other Stories by Ken Liu, Head of Zeus, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1838-93204-6.
War of the Maps by Paul McAuley, Gollancz, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-21734-8.
Luna: Moon Rising by Ian McDonald, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-21675-4.
Monstrous Heart by Claire McKenna, Harper Voyager, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-008-33712-4.
Inspection by John Malerman, Orion, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-409-19317-3.
A Memory Called Empire by Arkady Martine, Tor, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-00159-4.
The Rearranged Life of Oona Lockhart by Margarita Montimore, Gollancz, £13.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22761-3.
The Last Day by Andrew Hunter Murray, Hutchinson, £12.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-786-33191-5.
Atlas Alone by Emma Newman, Gollancz, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22393-6.
Do You Dream of Terra Two? by Temi On, Simon & Schuster, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-471-1712-7.
Blue Planet by Jaine O'Reilly, Piatkus, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-349-42382-1.
Curse the Day by Judith O’Reilly, Head of Zeus, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-788-54895-3.
S.N.U.F.F by Victor Pelevin, Gollancz, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-273-21304-3.
From Divergent Suns by Sam Peters, Gollancz, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-21481-1.
Bone Silence by Alastair Reynolds, Gollancz, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-575-09667-5.
Winter World by A. G. Riddle, Head of Zeus, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-789-54322-3.
Howling Dark by Christopher Rucchio, Gollancz, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-21830-7.
New Horizons edited by Tarun K. Saint, Gollancz, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22868-9.
The Last Emperox by John Scalzi, Tor, £13.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-509-83536-2.
A Madness of Sunshine by Nalini Singh, Gollancz, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22953-2.
Needle in a Timestack by Robert Silverberg, Gollancz, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22920-4.
Batman: Last Night on Earth by Scott Snyder & Greg Capullo, DC Comics, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-401-29496-0.
Fall or Dodge in Hell by Neal Stephenson, The Borough Press, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-008-16885-8.
Invisible Sun: Empire Games: Book Three by Charles Stross, Tor, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-447-24759-3.
The Doors of Eden by Adrian Tchaikovsky, Macmillan, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-509-86588-8.
Children of Ruin by Adrian Tchaikovsky, Macmillan, £18.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-509-86585-7.
Stormblood by Jeremy Szal, Gollancz, £14.99, trdpbk ISBN 978-1-473-22742-2.
The GOD Game by Danny Tobey, Gollancz, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22447-6.
New Horizons by various, Gollancz, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22868-9.
Chilling Effect by Valerie Valdes, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51442-0.
Emily Eternal by M. G. Wheaton, Hodder & Stoughton, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-68197-2.
Spring 2020
Forthcoming Fantasy Books
Devil’s Blade by Mark Alder, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-575-12972-6.
The Last Smile in Sunder City by Luke Arnold, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51288-4.
Simantov by Asal Ashery, Angry Robot, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-857-66838-7.
Rivers of London vol. 7 by Ben Aaronovitch, Titan Comics, £13.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-785-86546-6.
The Soul of Power by Callie Bates, Hodder & Stoughton, £7.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-63886-0.
Snowball by Gregory Bastianelli, Flame Tree Press, £9.99 / $14.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58348-1.
Beneath the Twisted Trees by Bradley Beaulieu, Gollancz, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22361-5.
The King of Crows by Libba Bray, Atom, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-907-41046-8.
Storm Cursed by Patricia Briggs, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-50595-4.
Smoke Bitten: Mercy Thompson: Book 12 by Patricia Briggs, Orbit, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51359-1.
The Stiehl Assassin by Terry Brooks, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0356-51023-1.
Dark Age by Pierce Brown, Hodder & Stoughton, £7.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-64678-0.
The Wise Friend by Ramsey Campbell, Flame Tree Press, hrdbk, £20, ISBN 978-1-787-58404-4.
The Garden of Bewitchment by Catherine Cavendish, Flame Tree Press, hrdbk, £9 / US$14.99, ISBN 978-1-787-58340-5.
The Kingdom of Copper by S. A. Chakraborty, Harper Voyager, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-008-23947-3.
The Ice House by Tim Clare, Canongate, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-786-89482-36.
Incendiary by Zoraida Córdova, Hodder & Stoughton, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-473-67757-9.
The House of the Sundering Flames by Aliette de Bodard, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22340-0.
The War Within by Stephen Donaldson, Gollancz, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22173-4.
The King of Elfland’s Daughter by Lord Dunsany, Gollancz, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22195-6.
City of a Thousand Faces by John Dryden & Mike Waker, Orion, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-409-18701-1.
Bright Steel by Miles Cameron, Gollancz, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-21775-1.
The Sin Eater by Megan Campisi, Mantle, £12.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-01910-0.
Highfire by Eoin Colfer, Jo Fletcher Books, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-40202-5.
Ravencaller by David Dalgish, Orbit, £8.99,pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51159-7.
The Woman Who Didn’t Grow Old by Grégoire Delacourt, Weidenfeld & Nicolson, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-474-61218-0.
The Fugitive and the Vanishing Man by Rod Duncan, Angry Robot, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0857-66844-8.
Daughter from the Dark by Sergey and Marina Dyachenko, Harper Voyager , £12.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-008-37306-1.
Kellanred's Reach by Ian Esslemont, Bantam,£9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-857-50285-8.
Wicked Biteby Jeaniene Frost, Avon, £6.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-062-9563-5.
Finale by Stephanie Garber, Hodder, £7.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-66678-8.
Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia M. Garcia, Jo Fletcher Books, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-40264-3.
Heart of Black by Terry Goodkind, Head of Zeus, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-01-838-3178-0.
Children of D’Hara 3: Wasteland by Terry Goodkind, Head of Zeus, £7.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-789-54131-1.
Children of D’Hara 4: Witch's Oath by Terry Goodkind, Head of Zeus, £7.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-789-54471-8.
Mother of Daemons: The Sunsurge Quartet Book 4 by David Hair, Jo Fletcher Books, £20, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-784-29065-8.
The Shadow Saint by Gareth Hanrahan, Gollancz, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51153-5.
A Longer Fall by Charlaine Harris, Piatkus, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978—349-41804-9.
The Animals at Lockwood Manor by Jane Healey, Mantle, £12.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-01418-1.
A Blight of Blackwings by Kevin Hearne, Orbit, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-50961-7.
The Prisoner of Zenda by Anthony Hope (edited by Nicholas Daly), Oxford University Press, £7.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-198-84109-8.
The Broken Heavens by Kameron Hurley, Angry Robot, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-857-66562-1.
The Light of all that Falls by James Islington, Orbit, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-50784-2.
Shore Fall by Robert Jackson, Jo Fletcher Books, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-786-48789-6.
The City We Became by N. K. Jemisin, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51266-2.
A Brightness Long Ago by Guy Gavriel Kay, Hodder, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-69237-4.
Elevation by Stephen King, Hodder,£7.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-69153-7.
We are Monsters by Brian Kirk, Flame Tree Press, £9.99 / US$14.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58377-1.
The Unspoken Name by A. K. Larkwood, Tor, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-03275-8.
The Wailing Woman by Maria Lewis, Piatkus, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-349-42132-2.
Blood of Empire by Brian McClellan, Orbit, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-50933-4.
Crowfall by Ed McDonald, Gollancz, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22211-3.
Priest of Lies: War for the Rose Throne Book 2 by Peter McLean, Jo Fletcher Books, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-787-47427-7.
The Age of Witches by Louisa Morgan, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51258-7.
Nocturna by Maya Motayne, Hodder, £7.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-67593-3.
Wicked Hour by Chloe Neill, Gollancz, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22282-3.
The Unlikely Escape of Uriah Heep by H. G. Parry, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51377-5.
There Will Come a Darkness by Katy Rose Pool, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51353-9.
Wolf's Call by Anthony Ryan, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51127-6.
The Priory of the Orange Tree by Samantha Shannon, Bloomsbury, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-408-88339-8.
Wolf Rain by Nalini Singh, Gollancz, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22808-5.
The Glass Breaks by A. J. Smith, Head of Zeus, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-786-69690-8.
Seven Blades in Black by Sam Sykes, Gollancz, £12.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-21824-6.
Gods of Jade and Shadow by Breanna Teintze, Jo Fletcher Books, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-40264-3.
Lord of Secrets by Breanna Teintze, Jo Fletcher Books, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-787-47625-7.
Lord of Secrets: The Empty Gods Book One by Breanna Teintze, Jo Fletcher Books, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-787-47625-7.
By Force Alone by Lavie Tidhar, Head of Zeus, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-838-93128-5.
The Sisters Grimm by Menna van Praag, Transworld, £12.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-63166-3.
Shadows of the Short Days by Alexander Dan Vilhjálmsson, Gollancz, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-475-22412-4.
The Wolf of Oren-Yaro by K. S. Villoso, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51445-1.
Soot by Dan Vyleta, Weidenfeld & Nicolson, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-297-60995-7.
The Forever House by Tim Waggoner, Flame Tree Press, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58320-7.
The Sinner by J. R. Ward, Piatkus, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-349-42049-3.
Blood Truth by J. R. Ward, Piatkus, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-349-42066-3.
Where Gods Fear To Go by Angus Watson, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-356-50760-6.
The Poison Song by Jen Williams, Headline, £9.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-472-23524-4.
Empire of Grass by Tad Williams, Hodder & Stoughton, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-473-60328-8.
Spring 2020
Forthcoming Non-Fiction SF &
Spring 2020
General Science News
The 2019 Nobel Prizes for science have been announced. The science category wins were:-
Electric car recharging time drastically shortened! Today, the best lithium battery electric cars have a range of 200 miles (320 km) but can take up to three hours to recharge. This means that travelling over 200 miles in a day becomes unrealistic. It is possible to shorten the charge time using more power however, as a battery's rate of power absorption has its limits, electrolysis of the lithium battery comes into play and one of the electrodes becomes coated in lithium (called plating) so reducing the battery's ability to store power: fast charging significantly reduces battery's storage ability in just a few dozen charge-discharge cycles.
The Earth is warming faster, Arctic summer ice melting more extensively and sea level rise is accelerating more than at any time in humanity's evolutionary history says the UN's World Meteorological Organisation. The current five-year period 2015–2019 has seen a continued increase in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and an accelerated increase in the atmospheric concentration of major greenhouse gases (GHGs), with growth rates nearly 20% higher. The five-year period 2015–20191 is likely to be the warmest of any equivalent period on record globally, with a 1.1°C global temperature increase since the pre-industrial period and a 0.2°C increase compared to the previous five-year period. Continuing and accelerated trends have also predominated. The WMO later produced an Emissions Report that revealed that not only were greenhouse gas emission were continuing to rise, that the rate of increase was itself increasing! (See World Meteorological Organisation (2019) Global Climate in 2015–2019. WMO: Geneva, Switzerland, and World Meteorological Organization (2019) WMO Greenhouse Gas Bulletin. World Meteorological Organization: Geneva.)
Because we are failing to curb greenhouse gas emissions we need even more drastic cuts if we are to stabilise climate change says the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). "Our collective failure to act strongly and early means that we must now implement deep and urgent cuts." UNEP tells us that "to get in line with the Paris Agreement, emissions must drop 7.6 percent per year from 2020 to 2030 for the 1.5°C goal and 2.7 per cent per year for the 2°C goal. The size of these annual cuts may seem shocking, particularly for 1.5°C. They may also seem impossible, at least for next year. But we have to try." (See United Nations Environment Programme (2019) Emissions Gap Report 2019. UNEP: Nairobi.)
Australia sees over six million hectares burn in wildfires. An unusually dry and very hot summer has seen fires that together cover an area more than twice the size of Belgium or six times the size of California. Nearly half a billion wildlife animals are estimated to have died in the conflagrations in addition to 100,000 cows and sheep that may also have been lost. As we post this page over 25 humans have lost their lives and over 1,800 homes have been destroyed including some of SF fans. The unprecedented scale of the disaster is in line with the expected impacts of global warming. ++++ Related news covered last season includes:-
The Earth is losing ice faster than ever before on record. The Earth's 'cryosphere' comprises all its regions of snow and ice including regions of permafrost. A special report from the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) concludes that: between 2006 and 2015: the Greenland Ice Sheet lost ice mass at an average rate of 278 ± 11 Gt (gigatonnes a year (equivalent to 0.77 ± 0.03 mm yr–1 of global sea level rise); the Antarctic Ice Sheet lost mass at an average rate of 155 ± 19 Gt yr–1 (equivalent to 0.43 ± 0.05 mm yr–1 of global sea level rise); and that glaciers worldwide outside Greenland and Antarctica lost mass at an average rate of 220 ± 30 Gt yr–1 (equivalent to 0.61 ± 0.08 mm yr–1 sea level rise). (See IPCC (2019) IPCC Special Report on the Ocean and Cryosphere in a Changing Climate. IPCC: Geneva, Switzerland.)
The oceans are losing oxygen says the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN). The IUCN has issued a report, Ocean Deoxygenation: Everyone’s Problem, that points to nutrient run-off from land coupled with the significant warming of sea water (resulting from build-up of greenhouse gases) as the cause of this deoxygenation. The report is the work of 67 scientists from 51 institutes in 17 countries. Ocean deoxygenation is but the latest consequence of our activities on the ocean to be recognised. Ocean warming, ocean deoxygenation, and ocean acidification are major ‘stressors’ on marine systems and typically co-occur because they share a common cause. Increasing carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere simultaneously warm, deoxygenate, and acidify marine systems. Different analyses conclude that the global ocean oxygen content has decreased by 1-2% since the middle of the 20th century. (See Laffoley, D. & Baxter, J.M. (eds.) (2019) Ocean Deoxygenation: Everyone’s Problem - Causes, impacts, consequences and solutions. IUCN: Gland, Switzerland.)
The science is clear: the Earth is warming faster, Arctic summer ice melting more extensively, sea level rise is accelerating, and greenhouse gas emissions are increasing more than at any time in humanity's evolutionary history says the UN's World Meteorological Organisation together with other UN agencies united in science. The consortium of organisations have produced a report United in Science that synthesises the latest climate science information convened by the Science Advisory Group of the UN Climate Action Summit 2019. It concludes that: the average global temperature for 2015-2019 is on track to be the warmest of any equivalent period on record. It is currently estimated to be 1.1°C above pre-industrial (1850-1900) times and 0.2°C warmer than 2011-2015. Observations show that global mean sea level rise is accelerating and an overall increase of 26% in ocean acidity since the beginning of the industrial era. Increases in CO2 concentrations continue to accelerate. Current levels of CO2, CH4 and N2O represent 146%, 257% and 122% respectively of preindustrial levels (pre-1750). Global emissions are not estimated to peak by 2030, let alone by 2020. Furthermore, climate impacts increase the risk of crossing critical tipping points, climate thresholds that send the Earth system into a new state. Finally, it notes that there is a growing recognition that climate impacts are hitting harder and sooner than climate assessments indicated even a decade ago. (See Science Advisory Group of the UN Climate Action Summit 2019 (2019) United in Science. WMO: Geneva, Switzerland.)
Between 190 million and 630 m people currently live on land projected to flood by 2100AD due to sea-level rise. The range reflects the low and high greenhouse gas emission scenarios used by the IPCC. It is important to note that this estimate range is based on the current population living in these low-lying lands and it ignores population growth. It also does not incorporate the latest sea-level rise estimates resulting from the previous news item's ice melt research. This makes the number of refugees from Syria entering Europe, combined with the number currently leaving S. America for the US, small beer. (See S. Kulp, S. A. & Strauss, B. H. (2019) New elevation data triple estimates of global vulnerability to sea-level rise and coastal flooding. Nature Communications, vol. 10, 4844. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-12808-z) See also previously Reducing climate goal 0.5°C will save a quarter of a billion sea-level refugees.
Weather forecasting worldwide is being threatened by 5G roll-out. The World Meteorological Organization is concerned that the outcome of international agreement as to 5G roll-out will mean that 5G microwave leakage risks for several years impeding weather satellite data being transmitted to Earth. The new allocation of bandwidths of the world’s radio spectrum for 5G are right next to the band used by weather and Earth monitoring satellites. Leakage could well affect weather forecasting and warning activities of the national weather services as well as Earth observation. Specifically, there could be an unregulated increase in interference in the 24GHz the meteorological satellite observation frequency radio spectrum band.
An artificial quantum computer has been built and tested. Normal computers uses bits of zero or one; quantum computers use qubits that are simultaneously one or zero (0/1). Qubits use quantum states such as the up/down electron spin. Japanese researchers have now created an artificial 'quantum-like qubit using hundreds of thousands of electron spins that oscillate up or down due to random, thermal fluctuation. Such bits are called probabilistic bits (p-bits) and the computer using these is called a probabilistic computer — also known as a stochastic computer (one using the precession of electron spins in nano-magnets was reported in 2016). One advantage of this type of computing is that unlike current quantum computers that need to be cooled to near absolute zero.
Google claims to have achieved 'quantum supremacy'. 'Quantum supremacy' takes place when a quantum computer out-performs the best conventional computer. John Martinis (an experimental physicist at the University of California, Santa Barbara, and Google in Mountain View, California) says that his team's quantum computer carried out a specific calculation that is beyond the practical capabilities of regular ‘classical’ machines The same calculation would take even the best classical supercomputer 10,000 years to complete. 'Quantum supremacy' is something of a milestone for quantum computing.
(See Arute, F. et al (2019) Quantum supremacy using a programmable superconducting processor. Nature, vol. 574, p505-510. See also the review Oliver, W. D. (2019) Quantum computing takes flight. Nature, vol. 574, p487-8 and the news item Gibney, E. (2019) Google publishes landmark quantum supremacy claim. Nature, vol. 574, p461-2.)
Spring 2020
Natural Science News
Following the dinosaur extinction, mammals recovered in just about 100,000 years. US biologists looking at the geological record in Colorado, have found that mammal species richness and maximum body mass retuned to pre-extinction levels within around 100,000 years after the extinction event. Large mammals appeared somewhere around 700,000 years after the extinction. The Cretaceous/Tertiary (K/T), or Cretaceous/Palaeogene (K/Pg) in new nomenclature terminology, extinction saw the demise of the dinosaurs following an asteroid strike some 65 million years ago. While it took nearly several million years for the assemblage of ecosystems globally to recover, species considered alone fared better, and mammals seemed to recover quickly. This may have set the stage for mammal dominating the subsequent Cenozoic era to the present. See Lyson, T. R. et al (2019) Exceptional continental record of biotic recovery following the Cretaceous-Paleogene extinction. Science, vol. 366, p977-983. doi 10.11.26/scienc.eaay2268)
A fossil of the earliest (so far) ape to walk upright has been found. Surprisingly, unlike all the other early upright walking ape fossils found (which were in Africa), this discovery was made in Bavaria, Germany. The remains are of an ape that had long legs compared to body, as well as a vertebra structure, that suggests it could stand upright. The fossils include remains of at least four individuals, with a partial skeleton that is sufficiently complete to describe the shape of the limbs and spine and proportions of the body in detail. The fossil dates to around 11.62-million years-old and so from the late Miocene epoch. The species has been named Danuvius guggenmosi. (See Bohme, M., Spassov, N., Fuss, J. et al, 2019, A new Miocene ape and locomotion in the ancestor of great apes and humans. Nature, vol. 575, p489-493, and a short review piece Kivell, T. L., 2019, Fossil ape hints at how bipedal walking evolved. Nature, vol. 575, p445-6.)
Anatomically modern humans likely originated in the Makgadikgadi–Okavango palaeo-wetland of southern Africa. Anatomically modern humans' (as opposed to earlier species of human and even earlier hominins) likely geographical origins have been elucidated though analysing over 1,200 individual's mitochondrial genomes (mitogenomes) featuring the ancient maternal L0 mitochondrial DNA branch as well as doing a linguistic analysis (comparing similar words across African languages to see how one evolved from another hence which came first and where. Finally, the researchers married the results of both these analyses with a palaeoclimate(past climate) model of Southern Africa. Southern Africa (not just the nation South Africa) has long been considered to be one of the regions in which anatomically modern humans originated. Today the Makgadikgadi–Okavangoarea consists of salt beds but used to be an ancient wetland with lakes. The researchers propose that humans may well have come from this area during past dry periods and returned to it during wet periods within the 130,000 to 110,000 years ago time frame with each migration pulse affecting language and leaving a genetic imprint in surrounding populations that resonates through to today. (See Chan, E K. F., Timmermann, A., Baldi B.F. et al, 2019, Human origins in a southern African palaeo-wetland and first migrations. Nature, vol. 575, p185-189.)
Earliest figurative artwork has been found, drawn a little over 43,900 years ago. The previous oldest figurative cave art (as opposed to abstracts or hand prints) was a carved figurine from Germany of a human with a feline head a little over 39,000 years old. Australian and Indonesian researchers have found an elaborate rock art panel from the limestone cave of Leang Bulu’ Sipong (Sulawesi, Indonesia) that portrays several figures including presumably prey animals. This cave art has been uranium decay dated to at least 43.9 ka. This hunting scene is thought to be currently the oldest pictorial record of storytelling and the earliest figurative artwork in the world. (Aubert, M. et al, 2019, Earliest hunting scene in prehistoric art. Nature, vol. 576, p442-5.)
The Great Auks were doing fine, only humans caused their extinction. The great auk (Pinguinus impennis) was a large, flightless diving bird thought to have once numbered in the millions. The great auk was distributed around the North Atlantic with breeding colonies in northern Europe and NE America. The last member of the species died out in the mid-nineteenth century after probably around 350 years of non-sustainable harvesting. A large research team, mainly of European biologists, led by Britain's Jessica Thomas, has used genetic analysis of auk remains of over 40 individuals spanning 15,000 years as well as GPS floats to determine currents, hence model gene flow between breeding colonies. They found that there was no population stress prior to hunting by humans. Also, had humans restricting harvesting to 9% or less per annum of adults, then the bird would have survived. The researchers note that their conclusions are in line with the extinction of other species by humans including: the New Zealand moa by the Maori, and the Hawaiian Petrel by the newly indigenous population. (See Thomas et al (2019) Demographic reconstruction from ancient DNA supports rapid extinction of the great auk. eLife doi.org/10.7554/eLife.47509.)
The Chinese gene-edited humans may not have shorter lives. Last season we reported that the Chinese gene-edited humans may have shorter lives. This referred to the creation of gene edited humans resistant to HIV. This is because there is some evidence that people with two disabled copies of the CCR5 gene — the version that protects against HIV infection and which was edited — are 21% more likely to die before the age of 76 than are people with at least one working copy of the gene, according to a paper in Nature Medicine (Wei et al http://doi.org/c6pj; 2019). However, it now seems that there were errors in the database the researchers used and this completely renders the lifespan conclusions as invalid. The researchers of the original paper have themselves retracted their paper. (See also (2019) Errors in CRISPR-baby study: Geneticists retract paper that suggested first gene-edited babies might die early. Nature, vol. 570, p307.)
Jail for human modifying Chinese researchers. The biophysicist He Jiankul, who claimed to have genetically modified twins using CRISPR, has been handed a three-year prison sentence and two colleagues have also been sent to jail with shorter sentences for 'illegal medical practice'. He Jiankul was additionally fined three million yuan (£524,500 / US$430,000).
New, prime-editing, tool for modifying genomes sets to take biology by storm. When the CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing tool was developed in 2014 there was a boom in research editing genomes this past half decade. The advantage of the original CRISPR-Cas9 is that it is easy to use an fairly accurate. However, its disadvantage is that it is only fairly accurate: there are errors. These errors come about because CRISPR-Cas9 breaks both strands of DNA (double-strand DNA breaks (DSBs)) and the cells repair mechanisms can get in and mess things up. Conversely, with the new Cas9 prime-editing tool (this tool still uses Cas9) only part of one strand is replaced and the cell's repair mechanisms suitably (accurately) complement the other strand with the bases edited in. Consequently, prime-editor is more accurate than the previous CRISPR-Cas9. The only disadvantage of prime-editor is that only short strands of DNA can be inserted or deleted and so there will still be a role for the old fashioned CRISPR-Cas9. However, prime-editing's accuracy will be valuable for single-gene editing and so it is likely to have a bright future in gene therapy. Prime editor was developed by researchers at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. (Anzalone, A. V., et al (2019) Search-and-replace genome editing without double-strand breaks or donor DNA. Nature, vol. 576, p149-157 Doi.org/10.1038/s41586-019-1711-4 and two review piece Ledford, H. (2019) Precise CRISPR tool could tackle host of genetic diseases. Nature Vol. 574, p464-5 and Platt, R. J. (2019) CRISPR tool enables precise genome editing. Nature, vol. 576, p48-9.)
Russian researcher edits human embryo removing deafness gene. This goes beyond gene therapy for deafness. Denis Rebrikov has edited out genes in human eggs with the goal of repairing a mutation that can cause deafness. The eggs were donated by a couple who both have a gene impairing hearing. The eggs were not allowed to develop nor were they implanted. Rebrikov says he will not look at doing this until the Russian ethical regulatory body grants approval.
The global trade in wildlife is likely to place 8,775 species at risk of extinction. Trade in wildlife affects ~18%of all extant terrestrial vertebrate species on Earth. An assessment by US and British biologists now shows that 5,579 of 31,745 vertebrate species have been reported as traded and that 8,775 species will be at risk of extinction from trade. The tree of life is being pruned by human activities at an unprecedented rate. (Scheffers, B. R., Oliveira, B. F., Lamb, I. & Edwards, D. P. (2019) Global wildlife trade across the tree of life. Science, vol. 366, p71-6.)
A survey detailing the state of British nature reveals that since 1970 more than a quarter of UK mammals are facing extinction. The report by 'The State of Nature' partnership of 70 learned societies and environmental charities, reveals that: a quarter of moths have been lost, and nearly one in five butterflies; almost one in five plants are classified as being at risk of extinction, along with 15% of fungi and lichens, 40% of vertebrates and 12% of invertebrates. UK wildlife is also changing more and more quickly. The report found more than half of species had either rapidly decreased or increased in number over the last 10 years. (See Hayhow, D. B., Eaton, M.A., Stanbury, A. J. et al (2019) The State of Nature 2019. The State of Nature partnership.)
A survey of N. American birds reveals a decline in abundance of 29% since 1970. Canadian and US biologists and wildlife conservationists report population losses across much of the North American bird population over 48 years, including once-common species and from most biomes. Integration of range-wide population trajectories and size estimates indicates a net loss approaching 3 billion birds, or 29% of 1970 abundance. A continent-wide weather radar network also reveals a similarly steep decline in biomass passage of migrating birds over a recent 10-year period. (See Rosenberg, K. V., Dokter, A. M., Blancher, P. J. et al (2019) Decline of the North American avifauna. Science, vol. 366, p120-4.)
Global agriculture may have to provide 80% more calories by 2100. Not only is the global population growing, it is getting heavier with a rising BMI (body mass index). Researchers Lutz Depenbusch and Stephan Klasen noted that just on numbers alone, assuming a proportional increase from the population in 2010 AD, that to meet demand the global food system would need to provide an extra 61.85% calories by 2100. However, noting that richer societies become taller and heavier, an extra 18.73% would be additionally required. The combined additional calories the world will require therefore approximates 80%. They also note that China is estimated to experience an early peak in calorie requirements before being surpassed by India. This is mainly driven by demographic developments: China will face a sharply declining population while India’s population is projected to grow much longer. Calorie requirements in the USA will peak towards the end of the century due to steady population growth, while Indonesia’s requirements will peak in the middle of the century. These countries will be surpassed by Nigeria, where rapid population growth propels requirements up. The USA, whose population is on average already tall and overweight, will likely see a decrease in calorie requirement due to height and BMI factors alone. The researchers' estimates show that changes in body weight considerably add to the expected increase in future national and global calorie requirements. This will be particularly important in the second half of the 21st century, when increases due to demographic change start levelling off. The wild card factors that will affect these estimates are: tackling food waste, the amount of meat in the global diet, and tackling food distribution inequalities. If this last is not addressed, regional and poor starvation will increase. (Depenbusch L. & Klasen S. (2019) The effect of bigger human bodies on the future global calorie requirements. PLoS ONE, vol.14 (12), e0223188.)
Spring 2020
Astronomy & Space Science News
Inter-galactic gas observation helps confirm theory of Universe structure. Cosmological theory has it that most gas in the Universe lies in the intergalactic medium, where it forms into sheets and filaments of the cosmic web. Clusters of galaxies form at the intersection of these filaments, fed by gas pulled along them by gravity. All well and good but there has been little observation of intergalactic gas as it is so thin. This intergalactic gas theory is a prediction of the lambda cold dark matter (ΛCDM) model. In this model, primordial hydrogen created in the Big Bang collapses into sheets, which in turn collapse into filaments. Galaxies form where filaments either cross or are over-dense. The gas filaments feed galaxies as they grow. However, the evidence for this web of gas has remained circumstantial. Using the latest equipment, a collaboration of British, Japanese and Swiss astronomers report the detection of rest-frame ultraviolet Lyman-α radiation from multiple filaments extending more than one megaparsec between galaxies within the SSA22 protocluster at a redshift of 3.1. Their observations map the gas in filamentary structures of the type thought to fuel the growth of galaxies and black holes in massive protoclusters. (See Umehata, H., Fumagalli, M., Smail, V. et al (2019) Gas filaments of the cosmic web located around active galaxies in a protocluster. Science, vol. 366, p97-100, and a review piece Hamden, E. (2019) Observing the cosmic web. Science, vol. 366, p31-2.)
Ancient galaxy cluster observation affirms previous inference of early stars. Astronomers primarily from Canada and the US have observed an ancient galaxy cluster (from 10.4 billion years ago) that existed some 3.3 billion years after the Big Bang. All well and good, this cluster had been previously known. What is new is that they used the galaxies colour (its redness) to deduce the cluster's age: young galaxies have more yellow and green stars; old galaxies have more red dwarfs. From this they concluded that the first stars in these galaxies must have begun forming when the Universe was only 370 million years old. This lends credence to previous theory from observation that the first stars got going just 180 million years after the Big Bang and the inference of ancient stars by a microwave signal detected by Europe's Planck satellite. This confirms the notion that the first stars contained only hydrogen as that was the only element in the primordial Universe. These were very, very big and so blue and very short-lived, dying with massive supernovae and generating many heavier elements. These quickly (cosmologically speaking) resulted in the hydrogen/helium stars with just traces of heavier elements like those we see today. It also means that the first planets could have formed reasonably early in the Universe. (See Willis, J. P. et al (2020) Spectroscopic confirmation of a mature galaxy cluster at a redshift of 2. Nature, vol. 557, p39-41 and a review piece Hatch, N. A. (2020) Galaxy cluster illuminates the cosmic dark ages. Nature, vol. 557, p36-7.) ++++ Previous related news elsewhere on this site includes Ancient galaxies lack dark matter.
Large stellar nursery structure found in our galaxy. The huge star-forming region is effectively a ribbon 9,000 light-years long and 400 light-years wide and around 500 light-years from the Sun. Other than the spiral arms themselves, it is the largest known coherent structure in the Galaxy. It has been tentatively called the Radcliffe Wave, after Harvard University's Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. The discovery was made by US astronomers examining the data from the European Space Agency's Gaia mission. Releated news previously covered elsewhere on this site includes:-
There is surprisingly high-speed solar wind near the Sun, NASA's Parker Solar Probe reveals. In 2018, NASA launched the Parker Solar Probe (PSP) with the aim of identifying the mechanisms behind the heating of the corona and the acceleration of the solar wind. Four papers in Nature report the first results from the PSP. The measurements from the PSP were taken when the spacecraft was as close as 24 million kilometres to the Sun (for comparison, the average distance between Mercury and the Sun is about 58 million kilometres). They show that the solar wind near the Sun is much more structured and dynamic than it is at Earth. There are also rapid reversals in the direction of the field that last for only minutes. It could be that the magnetic-field reversals as travelling S-shaped bends in the field lines coming from the Sun. Looking ahead. The orbit of the PSP will bring the spacecraft even closer to the Sun in the coming years, to just over 6 million kilometres from the surface. (See the overview piece Verscharen, D. (2019) A step closer to the Sun’s secrets. Nature, vol. 576, p219-220, and the primary research papers: Bale, S. D. et al. (2019) Nature, vol. 576, p237–242, Kasper, J. C. et al. (2019) Nature, vol. 576, p228–231, McComas, D. J. et al. (2019) Nature vol. 576, p223–227 and Howard, R. A. et al. (2019) Nature vol. 576, p232–236.)
European Space Agency's CHEOPS launched to study exoplanets Cheops (CHaracterising ExOPlanet Satellite) is a joint endeavour of 11 member states of the European Space Agency (ESA), with Switzerland leading. The mission will take spectra of starlight as it passes through the atmosphere of an intervening planet and so enable elucidation of the planet's atmosphere's composition. Some 4,500 exo-planets have been discovered since the late 1990s. CHEOPS has 400-500 targets to look at over the next 3.5 years. The Americans are currently flying a space telescope called the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), a follow-on to the highly successful Kepler Observatory.
NASA's TESS finds exoplanet in habitable zone. TESS (Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite) was launched in April 2018. It's latest discovery is a likely rocky planet named TOI 700d: 'TOI' being 'TESS Object of Interest' and 'd' being the planet number in the system. It is just 101.5 light-years from Earth which means it is close enough for good follow-up study with the space telescopes being planned. The next planet in from TOI 700d – TOI 700c – orbits the star TOI 700 every 16 days but is too close, hence hot on its day side for liquid water. Conversely, TOI 700d is in the star's habitable zone. But TOI 700 is a red dwarf hence cooler than our Sun and so TOI 700d orbits every 37 days close in to the red dwarf and receives 86% of the stellar energy that Earth gets from the Sun,. This means that despite being in the habitable zone it is likely to be tidally locked, or at least near-tidally locked so have a day that is slightly longer or shorter than its year. Interestingly, TOI 700d just 20% larger than Earth. The findings were announced during the 235th meeting of the American Astronomical Society this month (January 2020) in Honolulu.
NASA's TESS finds its first planet orbiting two suns. TESS (Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite) has discovered its first circumbinary planet – a world (TOI 1338b) with two suns in its sky a bit like in the famous Star Wars scene. TOI 1338b is nearly the size of Saturn and orbits its stars every 95 days. The two binary stars include a small red dwarf (TOI 1338B) and another a bit like the Sun (TOI 1338A). From the planet, the suns eclipse each other every 15 days. ++++ Previous related news covered elsewhere on this site includes two more twin sun planetary systems found.
Rocky planets with the composition similar to Earth and Mars are common in the Galaxy a new type of analysis reveals. The Earth and Mars contain a different mix of elements compared to the Sun, comets and chondrites, let alone the gas giant planets. While recent years have seen the detection of many exoplanets, determining their composition is neither easy nor particularly exact. A small team of US astronomers led by Alexandra Doyle and Edward Young instead have looked at white dwarf stars.
Mystery oxygen in Martian atmosphere. A nearly six-year analysis of NASA's Curiosity rover data have revelled a mysterious seasonal oxygen variation in the atmosphere. The values are small, but they are there and in amounts that cannot easily be explained, hence NASA waited till they had nearly six years-worth – remember that is three Martian years – of data before they submitted a paper to the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets (Trainer, M. G., Wong, M. H., McConnchie, T. H.et al, 2019, Seasonal variations in atmospheric composition as measured in Gale Crater, Mars. Doi: 10.1002/jgre.21250). The amount of oxygen in Martian 'air' rose by 30% in spring and summer around an average value of 0.16% of the atmosphere. 95% of the Martian atmosphere is carbon dioxide and it had been considered that the oxygen could arise by the action of sunlight on carbon dioxide (or even the small traces of water in the atmosphere). However even this is unlikely to produce so much oxygen and, given that sunlight falls equally on the Martian atmosphere throughout the year (albeit different hemispheres) then mixing should smooth things out especially as the sunlight dissociation rate on carbon dioxide is much slower than could account for the variation detected. However, the Curiosity data shows a significant seasonal and year-to-year variability, suggesting an unknown atmospheric or surface process at work. This leaves some geological process, but nobody can contemplate what that might be, or life. If this seasonal oxygen variation were due to life then the biology would also have to fix nitrogen as the non-biological fixation of nitrogen on Mars would be too small by itself to sustain the population of bacteria to produce the methane variations seen as well as the oxygen. In short, it is all a bit of a puzzle. Yet, if life was involved, much more evidence would be required for scientists to be convinced.
Europe boosts European Space Agency's budget €14.4bn (£12.3bn/$15.9bn) over next five years. ESA's new Space19 budget will include a new Sentinel carbon dioxide monitoring system to be launched by 2025/6. The top individual contributing nations – the European Union additionally contributes collectively – I to the Space19 budget were:-
The Starliner test capsule fails to dock at the International Space Station. The Starliner launched successfully on its Atlas rocket from Florida, but then suffered technical problems that prevented it from taking the right path to the International Space Station. It appears the capsule burnt too much fuel as it fired its thrusters. Since 2011, when the space shuttles were retired, have Americans launched people from their own country; US astronauts have been using Russian Soyuz capsules instead. The Boeing Starliner, and another capsule called Dragon from the SpaceX company, have been developed to reinstate the capability. The SpaceX craft looks closer to entering service after completing its own uncrewed trial in March.
Spring 2020
Science & Science Fiction Interface
Real life news of SF-like tropes and SF impacts on society
Elon Musk is building an interplanetary 'Starship'. His SpaceX company is constructing a 50 metre craft. It will launch atop the 68m Super Heavy booster. The aim is to have a craft that transport a crew to the Moon and even Mars.
Facebook has moved into mind-reading technology It has acquired the start-up company CTRL-Labs which is developing devices that can pick up electrical signals from the brain and transmit them to a computer. It has designed a wristband that can identify the signals the brain sends to the hand telling it to move, and decode them. It could then transmit that command – such as to activate a switch – to a computer or other device.
Jedi are to make the US defence department more technologically agile. The US Department of Defence wants to replace its ageing computer networks with a single cloud system in a public-private partnership called the Joint Enterprise Defence Infrastructure, or Jedi. Microsoft and Amazon were the two forerunners in the bid to be the private partner. The Pentagon has awarded a US$10bn (£8bn) cloud-computing contract to Microsoft, though Amazon was seen by some as the likely successful candidate. With Jedi Microsoft will provide artificial intelligence-based analysis and store classified military secret information among other services. president Trump is said to have swayed the decision. Trump has repeatedly criticised Amazon and its founder Jeff Bezos - who also owns the Washington Post newspaper - in the past. The Pentagon has awarded more than US$11bn (£8.8bn) in 10 separate cloud-computing contracts over the past two years. The Jedi deal "continues [the Pentagon's] strategy of a multi-vendor, multi-cloud environment as the department's needs are diverse and cannot be met by any single supplier" the Pentagon is reported as stating.
Songs – Is there a universal commonality across different cultures and societies? In Ian Watson's 1973 SF novel The Embedding a linguist, an Amazonian tribe speaking a drug-induced tongue and aliens arriving in Earth orbit monitor the prolific range of human language, come together. This novel possibly inspired Ted Chiang's 1998 story behind the 2016, Hugo-winning film Arrival (which incidentally we rated as one of the best films of the year). The premise behind these stories is the universality, or not, of the nature of language. But what of songs?
Synthetic skin enables androids to feel. A collaboration of Italian and US engineers and physicists have devised a flexible grid of a matrix of sheets of optic fibres (an optical lace) that can serve as a skin (or sub-skin if covered by a protective layer). Simplifying matters for purposes of explanation, applying pressure at a point causes the grid to deform at that point that in turn enables optic fibres within the grid to touch and so alter the path of light through the grid. This enables where the pressure point on the grid to be calculated. Further, the greater the pressure the greater the deformation (hence the degree of altering of the light path) The grid (optical lace) is capable of detecting multiple pressure points simultaneously. The lace could localize deformation with sub-millimetre positional accuracy (error of 0.71 millimetre) and sub-Newton force resolution (~0.3 newton). Such an optical lace 'worn' by an android as its skin (or sub-skin if covered bya flexible protective layer) would enable the android to have the sense of touch. (See Xu, P. A., Mishra, A. K., Bai, H. et al (2019) Optical lace for synthetic afferent neural networks. Science Robotics, vol. 4, eaaw6304.) ++++ Related news previously covered elsewhere on SF² Concatenation includes:-
Vampires are key to spreading rabies in the US. Over 14 years small team of British, Costa Rican and US biologists have monitored rabies virus outbreaks in the Central American country of Costa Rica that were transmitted by vampire bats (Desmodus rotundus). However, genomic analysis reveals that each outbreak consisted of a different strain of rabies with no overlap with strains associated with other outbreaks. The simplest explanation is that each viral strain became extinct but rabies was re-introduced with a new strain by the vampires. The best model that fits this pattern ins that vampire bats spreading rabies through a corridor between North and South America through Central America. (Streicker, D. G., González, S. L. F., Luconi, G., et al (2019) Phylodynamics reveals extinction–recolonization dynamics underpin apparently endemic vampire bat rabies in Costa Rica. Proceedings of the Royal Society B, vol. 286, 20191527.)
The BBC turns to the dark web in bid to sidestep Orwellian censorship. George Orwell used to work as a journalist for the BBC and it is said to be that George Orwell used its Bush House as the inspiration for the Ministry of Truth in 1984. The Ministry of Truth was, in the novel, of a centre of what today would be called fake news and was an ultimate censor that even changed the nation's language. The BBC, of course, prides itself on striving for impartiality and nation speaking unto nation. However it is subject to censorship by certain regimes, including China, who blocks some of its content. So the BBC has turned to the dark web, that part of the web usually used for dubious activity. It has mirrored part of its site – the BBC news site as seen from outside of the UK and not including BBC iPlayer – on the dark web that can only be seen by those anonymously using the Tor browser. The BBC said: "The BBC World Service's news content is now available on the Tor network to audiences who live in countries where BBC News is being blocked or restricted. This is in line with the BBC World Service mission to provide trusted news around the world." Orwell may well have been proud.
Russia has successfully tested its internet alternative. This effectively is a version of the internet as if Russia had its own intranet with limited (or controlled) access to the internet. It is possible that Russia is moving to ban the internet and instead give its citizen's a controlled intranet. Such a system would not only control access to the broader global internet but would also (through control of internet service providers) effectively curtail virtual private networks (VPNs), which would mean that nobody would have internet privacy from the state. Russia has already passed a lawmaking it illegal to sell smartphones that do not have code provided by the state pre-installed. As existing smartphones go out of circulation, so eventually all smartphones in Russia will have state-accessible back doors. There is also talk of the country having its own state-controlled Wikipedia. What Russia is doing is not new: China has its Great Fire Wall and Iran's National Information Network limits its citizens access to non-Iranian websites and monitors what its citizens are surfing. All this is not Orwell's 1984, just real life 2020. (The BBC summarises the story here.)
Netflix has effectively opened a cyber door to criminals with former customers financially defrauded. Purportedly, so as to make it easier for former Netflix customers to return to Netflix, Netflix kept their accounts alive, albeit dormant. This meant that people's details, including billing details, remained online. This has kept a cyber door open for criminals who used those details to financially defraud former customers. The BBC has reported that "There is a lucrative market for Netflix login details, with criminals selling "lifetime" accounts on eBay for as little as £3." Former Netflix subscribers have also been complaining on Twitter.
SF/F/H author Dan Simmons decries Greta Thunberg. Hugo winning Dan Simmons says of teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, she's an "unbelievably bratty child" who "lectured, insulted, scolded and threatened all adults in the world at the UN's Climate Action Summit in New York". He continued: "Never mind that little Greta behaved like an absolute brat and knows nothing about climate, or climate change or science, or for that matter basic manners…" Her behaviour should "earn her … an hour or two in a time-out corner". Not surprisingly several in the SF community reacted. What was a little surprising was their surprise, Dan Simmons has aired his views before. But, as was opined in the film Dark Star, an idea's merit is independent from whence it comes. So don't let this put you off his stories.
SF vs. literary: it is the quality of writing, not genre that counts say psychologists back-tracking on their previous 'research' After finding readers needed less effort to read science fiction than literary fiction, these researchers say quality determines comprehension – not genre. Washington and Lee University psychologists Chris Gavaler and Dan Johnson's previous work (A science fiction (vs. realism) manipulation decreases inference effort, reading comprehension, and perceptions of literary merit, 2017, Vol. 7 (1),p79–108.) concluded that reading literary work required more effort and while it might not make you more intelligent than if you read SF, they suggested that literary readers were more intelligent. The Guardian reports that they have backtracked with new research. At the time posting the new research had not been published and so we can only go on The Guardian report (Flood, A. (2019) 'Sci-fi makes you stupid' study refuted by scientists behind original research. The Guardian, 1st October.) Apparently they got readers to read an identical story with one word changed: instead of 'daughter' the word 'robot' was used. In what Gavaler and Johnson call “a significant departure” from their previous work, readers of both texts scored the same in comprehension, “both accumulatively and when divided into the comprehension subcategories of mind, world, and plot”. A 'no shiτ Sherlock' conclusion if ever there was. Nonetheless, reportedly, Gavaler said he was “pretty startled” by the result that virtually identical texts require virtually the same reading effort. However, the only reasonable conclusion from all this is the need for the Canadian government to fund proper research.
And to finally round off the Science & SF Interface subsection, here is a sort video…
10 solutions to the Fermi Paradox. This short (7-minute) video explores some weird solutions to the famous paradox. Why, with all the billions of stars out there, we haven't been able to detect a single intelligent civilisation out there. This is the Fermi Paradox. If this sounds bizarre, the reasons science has come up with to explain this are bananas. You can see the short video here.
Spring 2020
Rest In Peace
The last season saw the science and science fiction communities sadly lose…
Allen Adams, the British fan, has died. In addition to being a conrunner he co-authored, with Jim Mortimore and Roger Clark, The Babylon 5 Security Manual (1998). He was especially in to Doctor Who.
René Auberjonois, the US actor, has died aged 79. He is best known in genre terms for playing Odo in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine of which he directed several episodes. (He also played Colonel West in Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991).) He played many roles on stage, in film and on TV. His genre related film contributions included parts in: King Kong (1976), The Big Bus (1976), My Best Friend is a Vampire (1988) and Inspector Gadget (1999). His genre TV roles included parts in episodes of: The Outer Limits, Night Gallery, The Bionic Woman, Stargate SG-1 and Warehouse 13. He received an Emmy Award nomination for his performance in ABC's The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.
David Bellamy FIBiol, the British botanist, has died aged 86. He is best known for his many television appearances and several TV series on biology from the early 1970s though to the 1990s. During this time he was a much-loved public figure. In addition to television and being a university lecturer, he was active in conservation. In 1983 he was imprisoned for blockading the Australian Franklin River in a protest against a proposed dam. In 1984, he leapt from the pier at St Abbs Harbour into the North Sea to open Britain's first Voluntary Marine Reserve. However, in the mid-2000s, when in his 70s, he made some public statements that he did not believe that global warming was taking place. It should be noted that these climate-denying views were not based on botanical science (Bellamy's area of expertise) but discredited glacier data originally published by Fred Singer. Bellamy subsequently drew back on the climate debate. Notwithstanding that he was by then retired, his earlier climate change controversial view quite likely was a factor in the marked decline in his media appearances.
Harold Bloom, the US author and editor, has died aged 89. Authors stories included in his anthologies include Mary Shelley, Poe, Le Guin, Lessing and Orwell.
Sam Bobrick, the US mystery writer and television scriptwriter, has died aged 87. The shows he wrote for included: Bewitched, The Flintstones and Get Smart. His mystery play The Psychic won the Mystery Writers of America's Edgar Award.
Robin Brett, the US geologist, has died aged 84. He is bes known for being among the first tranche of scientists to analyse the Apollo Moon rock samples. From 1969 to 1974, he was chief of the Geochemistry Branch at the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center in Houston. Of interest, when the samples were returned to Earth they were at first quarantined lest they carry alien microbes (seriously!), Robin Brett doubted the need for the quarantine which he demonstrated by touching the rock and he became the first person to taste it by licking one. Apparently, it tasted like a dirty potato.
Anthony (Tony) Brooker , the British computer scientist, has died aged 94. Originally graduating in mathematics from Imperial (London),he moved to Cambridge and then Manchester where he took over the Computing Machine Laboratory from Alan Turing. There he developed in 1954 what is arguably the world's first high-level computer programming language, the Mark 1 Autocode. (This was two years ahead of Fortran.) In the mid-1960s Tony helped inaugurate the Britain's first Computer Science degree course at Manchester. He moved to Essex University in 1967as the University's founding Chair of Computer Science.
Les Cole, the US fan and author, has died aged 93. As a fan he co-chaired SFCon, the 1954 Worldcon held in San Francisco that had John W. Campbell, Jr. as its guest of honour. As an author he had some 50 short stories published in addition to a few novels including the trilogy The Sea Kings, Lion at Sea and The Sea People.
Nigel Dobbyn, the comics artist, has died aged 56. he is known for his work for the weekly 2000AD. Here his strips included contributions to: Future Shocks, Medivac 318, Trash, Strontium Dog and Ace Trucking Co. Sadly he was taken from us much too early.
Aron Eisenberg, the US actor, has died aged 50. His genre appearances include in Amityville: The Evil Escapes (1989) and The Horror Show (1989), Tales from the Crypt(1991) and Pterodactyl Woman from Beverly Hills (1996). However he is best known as Nog, a Ferengi, in all seven seasons of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Although the part called for him to appear under heavy makeup, he appeared without makeup as a news vendor in the episode 'Far Beyond the Stars'. He later guest-starred as a Kazon called Kar in 'Initiations', an episode of Star Trek: Voyager.
Dorothy C. Fontana, the US script writer and screenplay editor, has died aged 80. She adopted the gender-blind name form D. C. Fontana for her written works, to prevent her pitches being prejudiced against. She began working for Gene Roddenberry and when he began work on Star trek she edited the scripts. She came up with the ideas for the episodes for "Journey to Babel" and "Friday's Child". She completely rewrote the episode "The Ultimate Computer", as the original writer was unwilling to make the recommended changes. She also wrote the episodes "The Enterprise Incident", "That Which Survives", and "The Way to Eden"; the last two were credited under the pseudonym Michael Richards. She contributed to other science fiction series, including The Six Million Dollar Man, Buck Rogers in the 25th Century and Automan. She then joined the Star trek: The Next Generation production team. She developed the central plot to the pilot "Encounter at Farpoint". She also wrote a number of Star trek novels.
Graeme Gibson, the Canadian non-genre writer, has died aged 85. He was an active supporter of wildlife conservation and was the partner to the genre writer Margret Atwood. He passed away in Britain where he was accompanying Margret at the start of her promotional tour for The Testaments. He was a founding member of both the Writers' Union of Canada and the Writers' Trust of Canada, as well as a past president of PEN Canada. He was an advocate for conservation efforts and a devoted birder who helped found the Pelee Island Bird Observatory.
Alasdair Gray, the Scottish playwright, painter and author, has died aged 85. He wrote across genres. His first SF story he had published was a short, 'The Star', that appeared in Collins Magazine for Girls and Boys (1951). A number of his novels had either fantasy elements or were set in alternate versions of our world. These included Lanark (1981) which includes an alternate, Glasgow-like city, and A History Maker (1994) set in a future, nearly post-scarcity, matriarchal society in the Scottish Borders (with England). He illustrated many of his own books.
Micahel Hanson, the US radio broadcaster, has died aged 78. Noted for his broadcasts of SF readings from the mid-1970s to mid-'90s.
Anna Karina (born Hanne Karin Bayer), the Danish born actress, has died aged 79. She is noted for being in several of Jean-Luc Godard's films with who she was married for four years. Her SFnal film was Goddard's Alphaville (1965).
George Laurer, the US electrical engineer, has died age 94. He joined IBM in 1951. In 1969 he was assigned the development of barcodes for use in grocery stores. Originally, these were to be circular, bull's-eye-like, but Laura came up with the idea vertical stripes to get over the problem of smearing during printing. In 1973, a consortium of grocery store companies adopted his Universal Product Code (UPC). The holder of 25 patents, in 1976, he was awarded the Raleigh Inventor of the Year. In 1980, he received the Corporate Technical Achievement award from IBM. In 2019, it is estimated that UPC barcodes were being scanned more than 6 billion times each day. George Laurer changed the way we shop. Beep.
Alexei Leonov, the Russian cosmonaut, has died aged 85. Selected alongside Yuri Gagarin among the first 20 Soviet Air Force pilots to train as cosmonauts in 1960, Leonov flew twice into space, logging a total of 7 days and 32 minutes off the planet. Launched on Voskhod 2, the world’s 17th human spaceflight, on March 18, 1965, Leonov made history as the first person to exit his spacecraft for an extravehicular activity (EVA). “The Earth is round!” he exclaimed, as he caught his first view of the world. He went on to become the commander of Soyuz-Apollo, the first ever joint US-Soviet mission in 1975 with Apollo 18 and Soyuz 19. Apparently, he was slated to be the first Russian to walk on the Moon.
Johanna Lindsey, the German born, US romance writer, has died aged 67. She had a substantive following and many of her romances had historical settings. Some fifty-eight million copies of her fifty books have been sold worldwide. Equally, she has bee criticised for poor writing, simplistic plots and questionable gender stereotypes and behaviour described in her books. However her 'Ly-San-Ter' trilogy was a space opera: Warrior's Woman (1990), Keeper of the Heart (1993) and Heart of a Warrior (2001). Also her Until Forever (1995) is a time travel story.
Tom Lyle, the US comics artist has died aged 66. His work for DC included Robin and for Marvel Spider-Man.
Syd Mead , the US industrial designer, has died aged 86. Graduating from arts school following a stint in the army, he drew illustrations for industrial catalogues. He then started his own company. He is famous for his work on films including: Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Blade Runner, Tron, 2010, Short Circuit, Alien, Aliens, Timecop, Johnny Mnemonic, Mission: Impossible III and Blade Runner 2049.
Norm Metcalf, the US fan, has died aged 82. He was based in California and was also a bibliographer noted for The Index of Science Fiction Magazines 1951-1965 (1968). He collected the eight SF stories about Sherlock Holmes that were included in the anthology The Science Fictional Sherlock Holmes (1960), edited by Robert C. Peterson. He was very active in US fanzine fandom. Here, among much else, he was the editor of the fanzine New Frontiers that saw four issues (1959-1964) with contributors that included: Poul Anderson, Anthony Boucher, Stanton Coblentz, L. Sprague de Camp, August Derleth and Wilson Tucker.
Stephen Moore, the British actor, has died aged 81. He is best known in genre circles for voicing Marvin the paranoid android in The Hitch-hiker's Guide to the Galaxy. He is known in Britain for many support roles including playing the father of Adrian Mole and also the father of the Harry Enfield comic teenager character Kevin. Among his many parts, his other supporting genre roles included Eldane in the 2010 Doctor Who adventure 'Cold Blood', Major Prentice in The New Avengers adventure 'Dirtier by the Dozen' (1976) and Jentee in the mini-series The Magical Legend of the Leprechauns (1999).
Kary Mullis, the US biochemist, has died aged 74. Actually he passed away last August but we unfortunately missed the news last season. He invented the commercial the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technique that uses polymerase from a heat-tolerant bacterium. PCR replicates DNA with each PCR doubling the amount of DNA so that after 10 cycles the DNA concentration increases over a thousand fold. PCR therefore enables the detection of DNA even if there are only the faintest of traces (such as amplifying DNA for DNA fingerprinting at a crime scene or background in the environment). For his discovery he shared the 1993 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. He was also known for his climate denial and disbelief in HIV causing AIDS.
Anne Page, the British SF fan, has died. She was active in the Eastercon and related fandoms from the 1980s through to the early 2000s. She took part in fancy dress and was on the staff of a number of conventions. She was on the 1987 Brighton Worldcon steering committee and was a guest of honour at the 1990 Eastercon. She was known to all the SF² Concatenation's founding editorial team and it is with sadness we learnt of her passing.
Lawrence Paull, the film set production designer, has died aged 81. His genre work includes Blade Runner and Back to the Future. He won an Academy Award (BAFTA) in art direction with David L. Snyder for Blade Runner and was nominated for one for Back to the Future. He also worked on Escape From L. A. and Predators 2.
Michael J. Pollard, the US actor, has died aged 80. In genre terms he is best known in the original Star Trek series as the teenage-leader of an all-child planet in the episode "Miri" (1966) and in a first season episode of Irwin Allen's Lost In Space as a nameless Peter Pan-like boy who lives in the dimension behind all mirrors ("The Magic Mirror"). In 1989, he had a two-episode role as the fifth-dimensional imp-villain Mr. Mxyzptlk in the Superboy TV series.
Mike Resnick, the US author, has died aged 77. He was a prolific writer including non-SF with over 200 non-SF novels under various pseudonyms under his belt. His first published genre work was an Edgar Rice Burroughs pastiche, The Forgotten Sea of Mars (1965). His first sequence of novels was the Ganymede series of Planetary Romances beginning with The Goddess of Ganymede (1967). Media sci-fi fans will know of him for his Battlestar Galactica 5: Galactica Discovers Earth (1980) co-authored with Glen A Larson (the original show's creator). A number of his many short stories were recently collected in Win Some, Lose Some (2012) The Hugo Award Winning (and Nominated) Short Science Fiction and Fantasy (coll 2012) that won a Hugo Award. His work has garnered him many awards including five Hugo Awards (from a record 37 nomination short-lists) and one Nebula from 11 short-listings. He was also a regular contributor to the SFWA Bulletin of the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America (SFWA). One of his shorts was included by SF² Concatenation as one of that year's 'Best of Nature Futures': 'A Better Mousetrap'
Bill Schelly, the US comics fan, writer and genre historian, has died aged 68. His books included The Golden Age of Comic Fandom (1995; revised 1999) and The Man Who Created 'Mad' (2015).
Irene Shubik, the British television producer and screenwriter, has died aged 89. She is known in television circles for developing single plays for TV. Her genre recognition principally stems for her having created the anthology series Out of the Unknown. An enthusiast of science fiction, while working on Armchair Theatre she oversaw Murder Club, an adaptation of Robert Sheckley’s novel Seventh Victim. Its success enabled her to persuade the British company ABC to develop a science fiction version of Armchair Theatre – this became Out of This World, a thirteen part anthology series, hosted by Boris Karloff, that aired between 30th June 1962 and 22nd September 1962. Many of the stories featured in Out of this World were adaptations of stories by science fiction authors including Isaac Asimov, Philip K. Dick and Clifford D. Simak. She moved to the BBC when her boss was poached by them. There became the story editor for Story Parade, an anthology series of adaptations of modern novels that was intended to be the main drama strand for the new channel BBC2 due to be launched in 1964. One of the best-received instalments of Story Parade that Shubik worked was an adaptation of Isaac Asimov's 1954 novel The Caves of Steel starring Peter Cushing. She then created a similar anthology series to Out of This World for BBC2 called Out of the Unknown on which she acted as story editor and producer. Out of the Unknown concentrated mainly on adaptations of science fiction stories including works by Frederik Pohl, Ray Bradbury, J. G. Ballard and Isaac Asimov (of whom she was a particular fan, commissioning adaptations of six of his works for the series). She also adapted John Brunner's 'Some Lapse of Time'.
Fred Singer, the Austrian-born American physicist and environmental scientist, has died aged 95. He designed mines for the U.S. Navy during World War II, before obtaining his Ph.D. in physics from Princeton University in 1948 and working as a scientific liaison officer in the U.S. Embassy in London.[5] He became a leading figure in early space research, was involved in the development of earth observation satellites. However, especially in his later career, he became controversial. In the 1990s he questioned the link between UV-B and the incidence of melanoma skin cancers. In the early 2000s he became a climate change denier espousing the view that there is no evidence that global warming is attributable to human-caused increases in atmospheric carbon dioxide. Singer's views influenced others including David Bellamy. There were criticisms that alleged he accepted financial support from oil companies.
Tom Spurgeon, the US comics writer, has died aged 50. He was an Eisner Award winner. He edited The Comics Journal (1994-1999), and co-wrote with Jordan Raphael Stan Lee and the Rise and Fall of the American Comic Book (2003). He launched The Comics Reporterblog in 2004.
Steve Stiles, the US artist, has died aged 76. He was popular within the SF community being active in fandom for over half a century. He was short-listed for the 'Best Fan Artist Hugo 17 times and won one in 2016. He has won 15 FAAn Awards, presented by fanzine fans at Corflu. His passing came a little over a day when he announced on social media that he had not long.
Curt Stubbs, the US fan, has died aged 71. He was one of the founders of the Central Arizona Speculative Fiction Society and a member of the 'Friday Night Inevitable'.
Paul Turner, the US fan, has died aged 83. He was active in Los Angeles fandom and established its building fund. He was Fan Guest of Honour at Loscon XX (1993). For his day job he was an electrical engineer and worked on the Space Shuttle. He lived in a small, remote settlement in the desert 100 miles or so from LA and was found by a local.
Shuping Wang, the Chinese born American biomedical researcher, has died aged 59. In 1991 she found that that some blood plasma donors were infected with hepatitis C but for cost reasons the local health authority continued to use the plasma so infecting others. Infection was further spread through lack of proper sterile procedure. She then reported this to the national Ministry of Health which led to a 1993 regulation to require all plasma donors to be screened for hepatitis C. She was sacked from her position at the collection centre, but took it upon herself to evaluate other facilities elsewhere, creating her own testing site and taking her own samples from the population, as well as evaluating collection centres and identifying further points of cross-contamination. She found that hepatitis C infection was as high as 84.3% of the population in the region at the height of the epidemic. She then found that HIV (the AIDS virus) was also being transmitted by blood donors. Again the local health authorities refused to act on cost grounds. This was at a time when China was refusing blood donations from western countries as AIDS was deemed a western disease. She received threats and attacks from local health authority workers. She migrated to the US in 2001. A play was made of her life called The King of Hell's Palace to which China objected and targeted her friends and family back in China. However, She believed that the play would help expose corruption in Chinese health service, save people and help persecuted Chinese doctors and AID activists.
Andrew Weiner, the Canadian SF writer, has died aged 70. He primarily wrote short stories many of which explored psychological aspects: Weiner studied psychology. Much of his work is collected in Distant Signals, and Other Stories (1989) and This is the Year Zero (1998). His last works were the novel En Approchant de la Fin (2000) published in English as Getting Near the End (2004) and (only in French) Boulevard des Disparus (2006).
Wendy Williams, the British actress, has died aged 85. In science fiction the is best known for her Doctor Who 'The Ark in Space' episodes role. She also was in an episode of Danger Man the pre-cursor to The Prisoner and a couple of episodes of the original Survivors (1975).
Gahan Wilson, the US artist and SF reviewer and write, has died aged 89. In addition to drawing cartons for mundane magazines such as Playboy he also dew for The Magazine of Fantasy & Science Fiction for whom he also wrote reviews and the occasional short story. he also reviewed for Twilight Zone Magazine and Realms of Fantasy. He designed the original World Fantasy Award trophy, a bust of H. P. Lovecraft, which was presented from 1975-2015 (it changed its design in 2016). He was the recipient of an Inkpot Award from San Diego Comic-Con in 1989, of a Bram Stoker Award for lifetime achievement in 1992, a World Fantasy Award in 2004, and was named a 'Living Legend' by the International Horror Guild Awards in 2005. He also received the National Cartoonists Society’s Milton Caniff Lifetime Achievement Award in 2005.
Spring 2020
End Bits & Thanks
Well, that is 2019 done and dusted. 2019 was..:-
the 10th anniversary of the publication of:-
the 10th anniversary of the following Hugo short-listed films:-
the 20th anniversary of the publication of:-
the 20th anniversary of the first screening of the following media offerings:-
the 30th anniversary of Sir Tim Berners-Lee's proposal at CERN for the creation of what would become the World-Wide Web.
the 50th anniversary of the publication of:-
the 50th anniversary of the first screening of the following media offerings:-
2019 was also the 50th anniversary of the first person landing on the Moon (without the use of Cavorite). The Lunar landing coverage also won the Hugo for Best Dramatic Presentation.
the 80th anniversary of Marvel Comics.
the 100th anniversary of Doris Lessing's birth.
the 150th anniversary of the first issue of the science journal Nature as well as the publication of Alfred Russel Wallace's (who was effectively the co-elucidator of Darwinian evolution) The Malay Archipelago that noted the marked difference of species on either side of the 'Wallace' line (which we now know was due to continental drift).
2019 was the International Year of the Periodic Table of Chemical Elements The United Nations General Assembly 72nd Session proclaimed 2019 as the International Year of the Periodic Table of Chemical Elements. In proclaiming an International Year focusing on the Periodic Table of Chemical Elements and its applications, the United Nations has recognised the importance of raising global awareness of how chemistry promotes sustainable development and provides solutions to global challenges in energy, education, agriculture and health. The International Year of the Periodic Table of Chemical Elements in 2019 coincided with the 150th anniversary of the discovery of the Periodic System by Dmitry Mendeleev in 1869.
And now we are firmly into 2020 and a number of other anniversaries. 2020 will be..:-
the 10th anniversary of the publication of:-
the 10th anniversary of the following SF/F/H films:-
the 20th anniversary of the publication of:-
the 20th anniversary of the first screening of the following media offerings:-
the 50th anniversary of the publication of:-
the 50th anniversary of the first screening of No Blade of Grass
the 100th anniversary of:-
More science and SF news will be summarised in our Summer 2020 upload in April
Thanks for information, pointers and news for this seasonal page goes to: Ansible, Donna Connor, Fancylopaedia, File 770, Simon Geikie, Silviu Genescu, SF Encyclopaedia, Elaine Sparkes, John Watkinson and Peter Wyndham. Additional thanks for news coverage goes not least to the very many representatives of SF conventions, groups and professional companies' PR/marketing folk who sent in news. These last have their own ventures promoted on this page. If you feel that your news, or SF news that interests you, should be here then you need to let us know (as we cannot report what we are not told). :-)
The past year (2019) also saw articles and convention reports from: Sue Burke, Darrell Buxton, Arthur Chappell, Eric Choi, Julie E. Czerneda , Dominic Dulley, Pete Gilligan, Ian Hunter, Marcin “Alqua” Klak, Jane O'Reilly, Alan Robson and Peter Tyers. Stand-alone book reviews over the year were provided by: David Allkins, Roland Amos, Mark Bilsborough, Arthur Chappell, Jonathan Cowie, Karen Fishwick, Luke Geikie, Ian Hunter, Duncan Lunan, Sebastian Phillips, Jane O'Reilly, Allen Stroud, Peter Tyers and Peter Young. 'Futures stories' in 2019 involved liaison with Colin Sullivan at Nature, 'Futures' PDF editing by Bill Parry that included 'Futures' stories by: J. W. Armstrong, Steven Fischer, Zack Lux and Laura Pearlman. Additional site contributions came from: Jonathan Cowie (news, reviews and team coordinator plus semi-somnolent co-founding editor), Boris Sidyuk (sponsorship coordinator, web space and ISP liaison), Tony Bailey (stationery) and in spirit the late Graham Connor (ex officio co-founding editor). (See also our regular team members list page for further detail.) Last but not least, thanks to Ansible, e-Fanzines, File770, SF Signal and Caroline Mullan for helping with promoting our year's three seasonal editions. All genuinely and greatly appreciated.
News for the next seasonal upload – that covers the Summer 2020 period – needs to be in before 15th March 2020. News is especially sought concerns SF author news as well as that relating to national SF conventions: size, number of those attending, prizes and any special happenings.
To contact us see here and try to put something clearly science fictional in the subject line in case your message ends up being spam-filtered and needs rescuing.
Very many thanks. Meanwhile feel free to browse the rest of the site; key links at the bottom, below.
Want to be kept abreast of when we have something new?
