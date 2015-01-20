What is a Worldcon ? If you are relatively new to this site, or are not aware of how Worldcons (and allied national cons listed on our diary page) differ from things like Comic-Cons then here is a short, two-minute, explanatory video here .

Seattle, US, is currently the only extant bid for the 2025 Worldcon. The Perth, Australia previously reported bid has withdrawn. This is regrettable but possibly for the best given the problems with the previous Australian Worldcon in 2010 . Seattle, US . The Worldcon has previously been held before in Seattle back in 1961. Since then there has been much change that will enable it to handle a modern Worldcon. The proposed main venue has 45 rooms for specialist programme streams with a main auditorium across the street with a capacity of 2,800 people.

There were five bids to hold the 2023 Worldcon . The site selection vote for 2023 will take place at the 2021 Worldcon . Two US bids have dropped out: New Orleans and Spokane. The three extant bids are:- Memphis, Tennessee, US The convention centre proposed venue is being rebuilt to accommodate larger events. The rebuild is expected to be complete by the end of 2020. The Sheraton Hotel is attached. Chengdu, China . Chengdu's GDP is apparently equivalent to that of Norway. Currently the bid are looking at two venue options. The bid is working with the Chinese government. They hope to have a special visa arrangements for those attending the Worldcon should they win the bid. The bid team cannot control the data protection of registrants but as the bid has the support of both the local and central government the bid team hopes that something will be sorted. However, at the 2019 SMOFcon (the convention for Worldcon-runners) the bid team seemed to be unaware of data protection regulations in the west (such as GDPR in Europe). What they did say was that they are active discussions with the authorities to ensure that there will be unrestricted internet access at the venue (normally the internet is restricted in China with some western sites blocked). Specialist programme items will be mainly in English but there will also be Chinese and translated/bilingual items, much like the Japan Worldcon in 2007 . Nice, France . Their main proposed venue has a main auditorium holding 2,500 seats and two others holding 750 seats. There are 10 smaller rooms for specialist meetings. If the Worldcon is small this should suffice, however if it is of the size of recent European venues Worldcons it will not be nearly large enough. Most of the programme tracks will be in English.

The sole bid for the 2022 Worldcon is for Chicago, US . The venue will be the Hyatt. The bid team say they have a good, almost fannish, relationship with the venue which can accommodate 6,000. As the sole bid, and ahead of the site selection vote (to take place at the NZ 2020 Worldcon ) they are assembling a provisional staff team. A very good sign, as it tends to be the less well-organised Worldcons that sort out their staff and post-bid plans after the bid is won.

The 2021 Worldcon, Discon III, Washington DC, USA news is so far rather sparse given it is a seated bid less than two years away! Since winning the bid, reported last season , they have recruited most of their staff. They have two conference venues next to each other and the space they have booked can reportedly cater for 10,000 (though whether that excludes the main auditorium is not clear: it is the specialist programme space that is the bottleneck!). However, they have given assurance that, as they are only hiring half of one of the venues, they still have the option of hiring the other half. Given London 2014 , Helsinki 2017 and Dublin 2019 Worldcons saw woefully overcrowded specialist programming (many simply missed out on a good number of programme items) Discon III will be expected to have learned and provide more than adequate specialist programme space. They also plan to develop their website. Importantly for potential non-US registrants for 2021, given the recent, stricter US visitor regulations, the convention will provide an invitation letter to accompany visa applications. In the event a visa is refused to these people, their registration fee will be refunded to supporting (enabling them to Hugo vote and site select) or full refund as they request.

2020 GUFF Call for Nominations Europe to Australasia and the NZ Worldcon in Wellington . GUFF is the Going Under (or Get Up-and-over) Fan Fund which transports SF fans from Europe to Australasia (and vice versa). Nominations in the race to send a European fan to Worldcon in Wellington, New Zealand (29 July-2 August) are open to anyone who was active in fandom prior to January 2018. Depending on the length of trip they're able to make, the winner could also consider visiting other parts of New Zealand and Australia to visit fans. The winner will also be required to take over the administration of the fund for the next northbound and southbound races.

The 2020 Worldcon Progress Report 2 now out . It contains some details for the accommodation options (relating to the accommodation booking now being open as per the previous item above. There is also a page on some tourist ideas given that this Worldcon will be held during southern hemisphere New Zealand's winter. Also in the mix are the competition to design the base for the 2020 Hugo awards, a call for any other bids for the 2022 Worldcon site selection and the proposed changes to the World Science Fiction Society (WSFS) constitution under whose auspices the Worldcons are held. Registered members will have received a paper copy but anyone can download a PDF from the convention website. (Plus point, the PDF has active links to hotel websites and other useful information sources. The down point is that the PDF is large for the size of the document. Someone seems to have forgotten to compress the images prior to making the PDF, or does not realise that storing and accessing the servers that take care of the exponentially growing internet traffic currently generates over 50 million tonnes of oil equivalent in carbon a year! We all have a duty to make internet use as energy efficient as possible. Reducing the size of unnecessarily large files is but one very obvious and very easy way.) CoNZealand Worldcon 2020 seeks programme ideas and specialist knowledge participants .

The 2020 Worldcon set for Wellington New Zealand, has opened accommodation booking . Details are on the conzealand.nz website and there is also Twitter, Facebook and Instagram social media @CoNZealand. Other things to note, if you are bringing under 14 year-olds then you need to be aware that it is illegal to leave under 14s unattended. Further, it maybe cold and wet in Wellington's winter for the 2020 Worldcon but there are still plenty of things to do beyond the Worldcon, from museums, coffee houses, real ale bars and cinematic exhibits. CoNZealand Co-Chairs, Kelly Buehler and Norman Cates spill the (coffee) beans on why Wellington is a good host city for Worldcon 2020. See their 4-minute video here .

The 2020 Wellington, New Zealand Worldcon is calling for folk planning to go to let them know their access requirements . If any planning on going have disability or accessibility requirement for accommodation, the NZ team are confirming hotel information to share with the conventions members later this year, and need to know accessibility requests as part of this planning by 15th October 2019. The attending adult membership rates for NZ 2020 went up from NZ$400 to NZ$425 on 1st October 2019. This gets you the remaining (roughly six-monthly) three Progress Reports, short-list nominating and then voting rights for the Hugo Award, and an attending pass for all five days of the convention as well as the souvenir book and programme booklet on the day. It also gives you the right to vote on the 2022 Worldcon site selection bids. As the convention gets nearer the price will rise further. So don't delay, book today.

The 2019 SMOFcon organisers criticised . SMOFcon is the convention for SF Worldcon organisers. At any one time there are two seated Worldcons (the current and next year's) plus several bids for future years and so there are a few hundred organising committee and bid committee as well as staff members active in the Worldcon organising scene. SMOFcon is the annual convention that attracts a few score of these but their content also reaches out to some of the broader Worldcon community. One of the regular features of these conventions is the reports from the various Worldcon bids as well as seated conventions and these respond to a standard set of questions. However, this year the number of questions was increased from 21 questions to 71. This changed was announced just 13 days prior to this year's event that took place in December. Furthermore it was only announced via Google Docs. As Google Docs cannot be accessed by some schools and colleges (as Google Docs can be used to circumvent content control filters) as well as some nations such as China (one of the current Worldcon bidding nations), this too was criticised in addition to the short notice afforded. Why any SF website uses Google Docs, or any third-party site (they invariably harvest data), is a mute point; haven't such folks read the likes of Brunner, Gibson and Orwell? SMOFcon apologised.

The Netherlands is bidding to host the 2024 Eurocon . If the bid succeeds it will the first Dutch Eurocon and first major international SF convention held in the Netherlands since the 1990 Worldcon in the Hague. The bid's venue city is Rotterdam and for the month of August. This begs the question as to whether they plan to hold it a neighbouring weekend to the recently, officially launched British Worldcon bid for that year? If it did then some folk going to one might go on to the other. Here, if they go for a neighbouring-to-Worldcon weekend, the interesting question is whether they will go for the weekend? If after, the smaller event makes for a relaxacon after the five hectic days of a Worldcon. Having said that, both the Irish Eurocon's after the 2014 and 2019 Worldcons suffered from attendees taking with them cold/flu bugs (con-crud) contracted at those populous events. Conversely, the weekend before might be an interesting warm-up prior to a possible British 2024 Worldcon (if it wins the bid) and if the Dutch Eurocon bidders have a range of European nationals among their Guests of Honour and on a full programme? We will see how the bid shapes up.

Odyssey Summer 2020 Writing Workshop now open for applicants . Over its 25-year history, the Odyssey Writing Workshop has become known as one of the most effective programs in the world for writers of fantasy, science fiction, and horror. Class meets for over 4 ½ hours, 5 days a week, and students use afternoons, evenings, and weekends to write, critique each other's work, and complete other class assignments. Each year, writers of fantasy, science fiction, and horror from all over the world apply to Odyssey. Fifteen are admitted. The application deadline is 1st April 2020. Those wanting early action on their application should apply by 31st January. All applicants receive feedback on their writing sample. The 2020 workshop will be held from 1st June to 10th July 2020 on the campus of Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire. The tuition, US$2,320, includes a textbook, weekly group dinners, and weekly snack breaks. Housing in campus apartments is US$892 for a double room and US$1,784 for a single. Lecturers for the 2020 workshop include: Brandon Sanderson, Yoon Ha Lee, J. G. Faherty, Barbara Ashford and Scott H. Andrews, with participating via Skype: Carrie Vaughn, Sheila Williams (editor of Asimov’s) and John Joseph Adams (editor of Lightspeed ). See www.odysseyworkshop.org .

SciFiPortal.EU announced its closure last month ( December 2019 ) . For the past seven years, Sci Fi Portal irregularly posted links to, articles and con reps of items of, European SF interest and especially, non-Anglophone items, though the content was in English. Despite, we are told, it recently had changed its Internet Service Provider (ISP) from a US based one to a Romanian ISP that made things a little cheaper, the principal webmaster had other ventures to embark on and decided to step down. Providing an online resource year-after-year is draining (as we all too well know after 32 years). There is some tentative talk of either a rescue or archiving by some volunteer fans. We've been told the cousin site devoted to Romanian Science Fiction, SRSFF, is to continue.

Chizine , the Canadian horror small press accused of defaulting on authors' payments . It has all been very messy and much reported across the genre community with many authors weighing in with accusations of harassment and bullying including serious swearing by the publishers. You can easily search-engine more should you wish. A reasonably detailed appraisal can be heard on the Horror Show podcast here thehorrorshowbk.projectentertainment.libsynpro.com/the-rise-and-fall-of-chizine-the-horror-show-with-brian-keene-ep-244

The 2020 TAFF vote has taken place and Michael "Orange Mike" Lowrey has won. He will attend Concentric, the 2020, UK Eastercon, in Birmingham. (www.concentric2020.uk) from 10th April to 13th April ( 2020 ).

It’s on the TV again, you know. “Space, the final frontier...” What’s final about it? – that’s what I’d like to know. It keeps coming back again and again – like a Brian Burgess pork pie – each time looking a little more plastic than the time before. Perhaps I’ve been mishearing that opening voice-over. Perhaps it says, “Space, the vinyl frontier...” My kids have watched some episodes so many times that they’re getting Spocks before their eyes. As I have said, as I have just demonstrated, I can’t think up any more good jokes about Star Trek , and I don’t want to descend to things like mentioning my favourite episode – the one in which Kirk loses his ship and is sacked for his lack of Enterprise.

Free Bob Shaw collected speeches now available in the aid of TAFF . This item deserves your attention, so stick with it. Bob Shaw was a British SF author known for Orbitsville (concerning a Dyson sphere ) and The Ragged Astronauts (Hugo short-listed, concerning a closely orbiting binary planetary system) and to whom – as one of three departed in 1996 – we dedicated our 1997 print edition of SF² Concatenation (see the bottom of p2 if you have a copy). In addition to being an author, he was also an SF fan and a regular at the British (national convention) Eastercons from the 1970s through to 1990s at which he gave humorous ('scientific') talks. (Note the quote marks.) His talks have been collected a number of times but with each successive iteration including more. Now, courtesy of Dave Langford's Ansible we now have the latest which has transcripts of all but his last. As an example of his humour, here is a short excerpt at the start of one of his talks when he explains that he will not be talking about Star Trek because he cannot think up any more Trek jokes. So he continues…:

Ansible , the monthly British newssheet, had its 400th edition in November . If one counts the early double number Ansible 2/3 as one issue and add in the thirteen extras that were given half numbers from 57½ to 362½, November's Ansible 388 was in fact the 400th issue of the Hugo Award-winning Ansible . Editor, Dave Langford notes that his illustrious predecessor Peter Roberts’s 1979 announcement that ‘ Checkpoint [an earlier newssheet] will be folding with the 100th issue, that being more than enough for any sane fan editor ...’ Happy birthday Ansible .

Spain's national SF convention, Hispacon, marks 50th anniversary . It comes under the auspices of the Spanish Association of Fantasy, Science Fiction and Terror (AEFCFT) and December saw its 50th anniversary iteration. The first Hispacon was held in 1969 and has become almost annual since 1991. The 50th anniversary convention was held in the city of Valencia and as usual saw the presentation of the Ignotus Awards.

H. G. Wellsian half-century marked . In November ( 2019 ) the H. G. Wells Society in Timisoara, Romania, celebrated its 50 years of existence. Formed in 1969 as small literary circle, it originally came under the auspices of the Student's Cultural House (as it was named at that time and which in British Isles terms might be considered the students' union). It began with just seven people. The H. G. Wells literary circle was chaired by Ovidiu Surianu, one of the local branch members of the Writers' Association of Romania. In the 1970s the H. G. Wells Society attracted scores of students and young writers and artists, as well as published its own fanzine, Paradox . As such it was one of the main engines of the Romanian Science Fiction the last fifty years. Indeed to some extent it still is. Someone recently suggested that it should celebrate its next big anniversary, its centenary, on Mars. Hope the Red Planet has Timisoreana beer.

The 2019 World Fantasy Awards have been presented at the World Fantasy Convention in Marriott Los Angeles Airport Hotel (US). The winners were:- Novel : Witchmark by C. L. Polk Novella : 'The Privilege of the Happy Ending' by Kij Johnson Short Fiction : 'Ten Deals with the Indigo Snake' by Mel Kassel Which tied with… ‘Like a River Loves the Sky’ by Emma Torzs Anthology : Worlds Seen in Passing: Ten Years of Tor.com Short Fiction edited by Irene Gallo Collection : The Tangled Lands by Paolo Bacigalupi and Tobias S. Buckell Artist : Rovina Cai Special Award – Professional : Huw Lewis-Jones for The Writer’s Map: An Atlas of Imaginary Lands Special Award – Non-professional : Scott H. Andrews for Beneath Ceaseless Skies +++ For last year's winners see here .

China's 10th Xingyun (Nebula (or Galaxy) Awards have been presented by the World Chinese Science Fiction Society . This is a juried award. The principal category wins were:- Novel : The Azure Tragedy by Hui Hu Novella : Flowers on the Other Side by A Que Foreign translated : The Golden Man: Collection of Philip K. Dick vol. 3 by Philip K. Dick. We presume The Golden Man: Collection of Philip K. Dick vol. 3 is in fact Volume III, The Father-Thing that features the short 'The Golden Man'.

The 'Tiptree Award' is becoming the 'Otherwise Award' . The Award is given for exploring gender in SF as well as other underrepresented voices and was named after the pseudonym of US author Alice Sheldon (1915-'87). Alice Sheldon was for much of her career widely assumed by readers to be a man as she wrote under the pseudonym James Tiptree. However circumstances (too painful for many so we will not repeat them here) relating to the passing of her partner had raised ethical questions (debatable in the UK, more so in the US) hence the decision to change the award's title.

Denmark's Niels Klim Award for 2019 has been presented at the country's national SF convention. Its 8th year award winners were:- Translated works : Bornehjemslederen Clockwork Fagin ] by Cory Doctorow Novella : 'De ansatte' ['The Employees' by Olga Ravn Novellette : 'Krinoline og kedsomhed' [“Crinoline and Boredom'] by Gudrun Ostergaard Short story : 'Verdensherredomme' ['World Domination'] by Jakob Drud and 'Sortskørt' [Black Skirt'] by Kenneth Krabat

Canada's Prix Aurora Awards have been announced at this year's Can-Con. The Prix Aurora Awards are voted on by members of Canadian Science Fiction and Fantasy Association (CSFFA) and presented at Can-Con. The principal category winners were:- Best Novel : Armed in Her Fashion by Kate Heartfield Best Juvenile Fiction Novel : Cross Fire: An Exo Novel by Fonda Lee Best Short Fiction : 'Gods, Monsters, and the Lucky Peach' by Kelly Robson Best Visual Presentation : Deadpool 2

The British Fantasy Awards were presented at FantasyCon in Glasgow . The winners were:- Best Fantasy Novel (the Robert Holdstock Award): The Bitter Twins by Jen Williams Best Horror Novel (the August Derleth Award): Little Eve by Catriona Ward Best Novella : The Tea Master and the Detective by Aliette de Bodard Best Anthology : Year’s Best Weird Fiction, Vol. 5 edited by Robert Shearman & Michael Kelly Best Artist : Vince Haig Best Collection : All the Fabulous Beasts by Priya Sharma Best Comic/Graphic Novel : Widdershins, Vol. 7 by Kate Ashwin Best Film/Television Production : Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse ( Trailer here ) Best Audio : Breaking the Glass Slipper Best Independent Press : Unsung Stories Best Magazine/Periodical : Uncanny Magazine Best Newcomer (Sydney J. Bounds Award): Tasha Suri for Empire of Sand Best Non-Fiction : Noises and Sparks edited by Ruth E. J. Booth Best Short Fiction : 'Down Where Sound Comes Blunt' by G. V. Anderson The Special Award (the Karl Edward Wagner Award): Ian Whates

Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo share the 2019 Booker Prize . The award has been shared twice before, in 1974 and 1992, but the rules were then changed to supposedly prevent ties. However, such was the quality of the shortlist (that featured two genre titles ), this year the judges refused to bow to the rules and put forward both Atwood and Evaristo for the award. Atwood is the winner of particular genre interest with her newly released novel The Testaments .

For details of our past choices subsequent award success over the years , check out our Best Science Fiction of Past Years - Possibly? page – This is an archive page of our previous beginning-of-year choices of year's SF books an film. We compiled it because, as per above, in recent years in our spring news each January, for fun, we give our suggestions as to the best SF/F/H novels and films of the previous year. The thing is, invariably nearly every year we cite a work or two that goes on later in the year to be short-listed and/or win a major SF award. Spooky, huh? So we thought it about time we collected these in one place with a note as to which went on to garner a major award.

For a reminder of the top films in 2018/9 (and earlier years) then check out our top Science Fiction Films annual chart. This page is based on the weekly UK box office ratings over the past year up to Easter. You can use this page if you are stuck for ideas hiring a DVD for the weekend.

Film clip download tip! : Ghostbusters trailer out . The film is slated for a July release. When a single mum and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. You can see the trailer here .

Film clip download tip! : E.T. from home! E.T. mini-sequel as a Christmas telecoms advert in the US . A US telecoms firm Xfinity has reprised the Steven Spielberg film E.T. the Extraterrestrial (1990) for its Christmas advert, E.T. A Holiday Reunion . ET returns to pay Eliot a visit nearly 30 years on. You can see the 5-minute exploration here .

Film clip download tip! : Stephen Colbert tries to convince Peter Jackson to direct a new trilogy centred around his character from The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug . (Stephen Colbert is the N. American equivalent of Jonathan Ross/Graham Norton.) Watch as the two debut the trailer for Stephen Colbert presents Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings series' The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug's The Laketown Spy is Darrylgorn in Darrylgorn Rising: The Rise of Darrylgorn The Prequel to Part One: Chapter One. You can see the 20-minute exploration here .

Film clip download tip! : King's Man is out next month (February) . This is the third in the Kingsman series based on the graphic novels (Icon Comics) by Mark ( Kick Ass & Judge Dredd: Frankenstein Division ) Millar and Dave Watchmen ) Gibbons. It is a prequel set early in the 20th century. As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them… You can see the trailer here .

The Rise of Skywalker : Deathbed fan gets early screening . Rowans Hospice in Waterlooville, Hampshire, Tweeted the concern of SF fan and terminal patient who was worried that he might not see the final in the trilogy of trilogies he had been waiting to see for 40 years since the original film. Long story short. Disney chief executive Bob Iger arranged for a screening at the hospital nearly a month ahead of the film's official release. It was delivered to the hospice after they had signed many disclaimers and much paperwork and imposed a lockdown for the screening, so only the family could see it. More on this at the BBC .

Deadpool 3 has been green lit . Production is under way by Disney at Marvel Studios Ryan Reynolds is reported as saying. The word also is that it will remain an R-rated (almost equivalent to 18 in British Isles and R18 in Australasia).

Doctor Strange 2 director fired . Director Scott Derrickson has left the sequel reportedly over 'creative differences' with Marvel. Scott Derrickson directed the original 2016 film starring Benedict Cumberbatch, co-starred Tilda Swinton and Rachel McAdams, and had been working on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that had been tentatively slated for 2021. Apparently Scott Derrickson wanted a dark interpretation but apparently Marvel might have been concerned it would not get a PG-13 certificate in the US, though Scott thought it would. He will, though, remain on as executive producer. The first Doctor Strange film has made £519 million (US$678m) globally.

Ant-Man 3 has been green lit . Peyton Reed, the director of both Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp will return to direct a third Ant-Man film. Scott Lang (Ant-Man) and Hope Van Dyne (The Wasp) will reprise their roles. Peyton Reed, the director of both previous films, will return to direct this one.

Spider-Man (or Spiderman ) is to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) . As noted last season , Sony acquired the film rights for Spider-Man back in 1999 and Disney and Marvel studios own the rights to all the other Marvel Comics superheroes. In 2015 the Sony came to a deal with Disney and Marvel Studios to bring Peter Parker and his Spider-Man into the Disney/Marvel universe of films and five were made. And then they failed to come to an arrangement to continue… The good news this season is that fan pressure, Tom Holland (the current Spiderman star) and, not by any means least, the profit motive has seen a deal done. Disney is to put up a quarter of the cost for the third Tom Holland Spider-Man film, currently slated to screen in 2012, by Sony and gets a quarter of the profits, returning Spider-Man to the MCU for Spider-Man 3 and one other MCU film by Disney featuring Spiderman. So, all's well that ends well.

Venom 2 slated for an autumnal release, possibly October 2020 . The filming of the Marvel Comics anti-hero follow-up to the 2018 production ( trailer here ) started back in November at the Warner Brothers Studios Leavesden in Watford, Great Britain. Tom Hardy is returning as Eddie Brock/Venom and Michelle Williams as Anne Weying. With the first film’s director, Ruben Fleischer, occupied making the Zombieland sequel, actor-turned-director Andy Serkis will be taking over: Andy Serkis is no stranger to motion capture and animation effects.

Fantasy Island , the 1970s TV show, has a new cinematic horror take . This take is a horror adaptation of the popular '70s TV show about a magical island resort. The enigmatic Mr. Roarke, makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island's mystery in order to escape with their lives. It is out for Valentine's Day 2020. Trailer here .

The Invisible Man H. G. Wells 1897 novel has a new, loosely-based adaptation . The latest take on the classic still has a deranged protagonist but this time he is stalking his wife. When Cecilia's abusive ex takes his own life and leaves her fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of coincidences turn lethal, Cecilia works to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see… The new version is out in February ( 2020 ). Trailer here .

The Joker was only just out and they started tentatively thinking about a sequel . Though the film was pitched as a one-off, director Todd Phillips says a sequel is possible and he would be up for it. Much depends on the film's box office take for Warner Brothers to green light a follow-up. Yet, as it accrued a record US$13.3 million (£10.5m) on its preview night, prior to general release, in North America the decision to at least consider a follow-up seemed inevitable. Subsequently, within a month of its general release Joker earned US$258.6 million (£323.25m) in North America and US$529.5 million (£661.9m) globally. Joker therefore has already passed Deadpool as the top-grossing R-rated film. By mid-November ( 2019 ) Joker became the most profitable comic book film of all time, having made more than US$950 million (£738m) at the worldwide box office. That month Joker took more than 15 times what it cost to make. The film had a production budget of US$62.5m (£49m). This compares with the successful Avengers: Endgame the highest grossing film to date of all time, which earned nearly US$2.8 billion (£2.2bn) but it had a budget of US$356 million (£276m), not quite an eight-fold return on its production investment. So per dollar investment by mid-November Joker had given its producers nearly double the return. Before that month ended, Joker became first R-rated film to make US$1billion (£772m) at the global box office.

Stars call for the Justice League alternative cut to be released . When Justice League came out in spring 2018 it only briefly appeared in the weekly cinematic box office top ten; it did so badly that it did not make our SF/F film top ten for that year , and we felt it not good enough to be included in that year's worthies that slipped through the net . Time for a recap. A few years ago the film's original director, Zack Snyder, had a family tragedy and had to drop out in post-production: that I to say, the film had been shot and they were in the adding of effects and edit stage. The film was then taken on by Joss Whedon and it was his cut, other material and edit that was released. Following the film's release, there were a lot of unhappy fans some 180,000 of whom submitted a petition calling for the film to be re-released as it was before Joss Whedon go in on the act. But Warner Brothers did not respond releasing the alternate, Snyder version. Then earlier last year ( 2019 ) Zack Snyder was filmed apparently telling a fan that a version of the film based on his original vision existed. This was then reportedly confirmed in November ( 2019 ) by Jason Mamoa (Aquaman in the film) who said that the public should see this version. Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) and Ray Fisher (Cyborg) all agree. Apparently, Snyder would be happy for his version to be released…

Disney looses Game of Thrones David Benioff and D. B. Weiss from helming new Star Wars trilogy . With The Rise of Skywalker being the final in the reboot trilogy and also the final offering in the triplet of core Star Wars trilogies, Disney and Lucas Films had green-lit a new post-Skywalker trilogy and also a second new trilogy helmed by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss who worked on the Game of Thrones television series. (It is likely that as each film will take a couple of years to come to screen, they will alternate the releases so that one film will come out each year to keep the franchise going.) David Benioff and D. B. Weiss have now decided to drop their forthcoming Star Wars commitment so as to focus on their Netflix work as there are only so many hours in a day.

Disney is reportedly putting old 20th Century Fox films on ice . 20th Century Fox films became the property of the Walt Disney Corporation after its US$7.3 billion purchase of the studio’s parent company, 21st Century Fox. Apparently, part of the 20th Century Fox back catalogue is no longer available for screening in cinemas, hence film fests. This includes films like The Omen (1976) and The Fly (1986).

The Terminator is facing the 'Termination law' in copyright dispute . In the US, Congress passed a law in the late 1970s. It allows authors to reclaim intellectual property (IP) rights from Hollywood studios 35 years after publication. The law's purpose was to give creators the chance, if they wished, to have their works adapted more than once. In 2018 a judge upheld the termination notice filed by Victor Miller, screenwriter of the first Friday the 13th film, so other writers are now looking at their rights. Here, enter Gale Anne Hurd (currently a producer of The Walking Dead ) who co-wrote the original Terminator (1984) screenstory with James Cameron (who also directed it). (We'll skip over the similarity with the Harlan Ellison short story and its The Outer Limits adaptation that got Harlan's name on the credits.) Currently Skydance owns the IP rights on The Terminator but 2019 was the 35th year since the The Terminator's release in 1984 and so from November 2020, under 'Termination law', the IP rights should revert to Cameron and Hurd. The question is whether Skydance will contest this? Complicating matters include the province of trademarks and foreign distribution rights (you know how litigious the US society is) and so expect much court drama.

Arthur C. Clarke does well at Philip K. Dick Film Fest . This was the 6th iteration of the film fest which was held in two parts: October 25-26 in Lille, France and October 31-November 1 in Cologne, Germany. During which the Fest presented its Awards but the category of interest is arguably not the juried ones but the audience award with the broad tranche of the Fest's fantastic film buffs' views coming to the fore. This year was a good one for Arthur C. Clarke and the short film director (that is a director of short films and not that the director is short of stature) Dominique Filhol. His short, Nine Billion Names of God is based on the Clarke short story of the same name (note, short story and not 'novel' as is cited in the film's trailer). It was voted by the audience as the best short of the film fest. (The other Fest Award categories are juried.) See the trailer for it here .

Shooting hero becomes a Jedi Master . There was a mass shooting incident at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, USA, on 30th April 2019. There were five victims, two of whom were killed. One of the latter was 21-year-old, environmental studies student, and Star Wars fan Riley Howell, who tackled the killer yelling to his classmates to go but was himself shot three times. Riley Howell's actions impressed the hierarchy at LucasFilms who decided to re-imagine him as a Star Wars character, referenced as Jedi Master and historian Ri-Lee Howell in the visual dictionary companion books for The Rise of Skywalker film.

DVD still king as Avengers: Endgame becomes second most digitally viewed at home film of 2019 . BASE (British Association for Screen Entertainment) figures for 2019 show that the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody was the most digitally viewed film in UK homes in 2019 with 1.7 million copies sold. The second most popular film was Avengers: Endgame , which sold just over 1.3 million copies . However two thirds of these sales were as DVDs with the remaining third streaming downloads. DVD is still king. Or is it… The above picture is simplistic. While DVDs, Blu-Ray and 4K UHD are still very popular for big hit films, they are less so as an overall medium, UK sales in 2019 decreased from £616.9m in 2018 to £477.2m last year, a drop of 22.6%. Meanwhile streaming, grew. Streaming grew by 21.5% to £2.11bn in 2019, boosted in part by increased take-up of services like Netflix and Amazon Prime. Nonetheless, regarding big films DVDs, Blu-Ray and 4K UHD are still king: every one of the year's Top 10 biggest films sold more on DVD and Blu-ray than they did through digital streaming.

Just a quick reminder that Picard premieres 23rd January ( 2020 ) on CBS All Access . This is the latest Star Trek spin-off with the Next Generation Captain in retirement. Apparently the series will connect to J. J. Abrams‘ 2009 Star Trek reboot, which introduced an alternate timeline in which the Romulan home world was destroyed, making it the first series to address that event. Picard’s life was radically altered by the dissolution of the Romulan Empire. It has already been renewed for a second season. Trailer here .

If you are still hankering after a Christmas moment then the BBC has compiled Doctor Who Christmas scenes . From facing off against killer robot Santas, to riding in the sleigh with the real thing - enjoy some of Doctor Who's most Christmassy moments 2005 to 2017! You can the half-hour video here .

It’s the year 2040 in Star City and Mia Queen [Katherine McNamara] has everything she could have ever wanted. However, when Laurel [Katie Cassidy] and Dinah [Juliana Harkavy] suddenly show up in her life again, things take a shocking turn and her perfect world is upended. Laurel and Dinah are tracking a kidnapping victim with direct ties to Mia and they need her help. Knowing it will change everything, Mia can’t help but be a hero and she, Laurel and Dinah suit up once again to save the city…

Arrow spin-off confirmed . As we previously reported Arrow – based on the DC Comics The Green arrow – is due to end . The US channel The CW has confirmed a forthcoming spin-off series, to be called Green Arrow and the Canaries – and the penultimate episode of Arrow will serve as the pilot due to be aired a week following our posting this seasonal news page.

Neal Stephenson’s novel Snow Crash to come to the small screen . HBO is developing and the Brit director Joe Cornish is producing. The novel postulates that the Sumerian language is the firmware programming language for the brainstem, which is supposedly functioning as the BIOS for the human brain. According to characters in the book, the goddess Asherah is the personification of a linguistic virus, similar to a computer virus. The god Enki created a counter-program which he called a nam-shub that caused all of humanity to speak different languages as a protection against Asherah (a re-interpretation of the ancient Near Eastern story of the Tower of Babel). The title 'Snowcrash' comes from the static from the appearance – similar to an old-fashioned VHF television set's picture of static – of the screen of a crashed early Apple Mac. Snow Crash was short-listed for both the British Science Fiction Award in 1993, and the Arthur C. Clarke Award in 1994.

The forthcoming Sandman to be set in the early 2020s but otherwise will be faithful to the original comic series . As previously reported, Netflix and Warner Brothers are bringing the Neil Gaiman comics to the small screen. The comic books were first released in 1988 with the run continuing into the 1990s and the story was set in that time. Neil Gaiman has revealed that the new series, while faithful to the comics, will be set in the early 2020s. The Sandman follows the angst-ridden exploits of Dream along with his siblings — called The Endless — who represent a different tenet of reality, from Death to Destiny.

The forthcoming Asimov Foundaton TV series to see Lee Pace and Jared Harris cast as Brother Day and Hari Seldon, respectively . Skydance Television is adapting Isaac Asimov's epic space opera 'Foundation' series that began with the novel Foundation (1951) which itself was compiled from earlier short stories. The series of novels won a special Hugo Award in 1965. The plot concerns a galactic empire that is predicted to crumble by Hari Seldon's mathematical forecasts. To preserve civilisation through the coming dark ages a 'Foundation' is covertly established on a far-off world… The story is loosely based/inspired by Gibbons The Rise and Fall of the Roman Empire . Apple is producing the series and the first season reportedly will consist of 10 episodes. David S. Goyer is screen writing and Troy Studios in Limerick, Ireland, is slated to undertake the shooting.

The Big Bang Theory's US$600 million (£500m) deal for streaming rights . Separate from broadcast re-run rights, Warner Media has committed about US$600 million over five years for The Big Bang Theory streaming rights across HBO Max and TBS. (That works out as over US$100m a year or US$2m a week!) This ends TBS’ exclusivity window that had been set at 2024 but does give it cable rights through to 2028.

Netflix is to adapt Clifford D. Simak's novel Way Station (1963) . It concerns the rural recluse, Enoch Wallace, who puzzles the authorities. There appeared to be few records of him, and the picture they had pieced together – if it was to be believed – was that he was well over 100 years old, although he only looked 30. He lived alone in a farm in a secluded part of the countryside. His only source of income seemed to be gems which his postman sold for him. At the back of his home was a small graveyard that contained the remains of his parents and, Government agents discover, those of a ‘monster’. The authorities did not know it, but Enoch manned a ‘Way Station’ for the interstellar community as aliens teleport across the Galaxy: the station was a kind of staging post. As such, Enoch was the nearest thing the otherwise unwitting humanity and Earth had to an ambassador to the wider Galaxy. But disturbing – as the government agents covertly did – the graves of another intelligent species is considered a major offence and Earth comes under the close scrutiny of off-world powers. The novel won a Hugo Award.

Netflix has started production on a new SF comedy -- Space Force . The premise is that the White House decides to create a new branch of the Armed Forces with the goal of putting American ‘Boots on the Moon’ by 2024. The cast apparently includes Steve Carell, John Malkovich Noah Emmerich, Fred Willard, and Jessica St. Clair.

Stranger Things is to have a fourth season on Netflix . Not surprising really given its season 3 debut audience size . Season four is reportedly said to resolve some of the third season's cliffhangers. The young cast members – Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp – secured roughly 12 times their previous deals and earn US$250,000 (£200,000) per episode. Adult stars Winona Ryder and David Harbour saw their salaries climb to US$350,000 (275,000) per episode. The show's creators -- brothers Matt and Ross Duffer – have said over the years that they see it running anywhere between four and six seasons.

The Handmaid's Tale season 4 delayed but follow-up The Testaments is likely . Hulu's adaptation of Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale has had its season 4 launch pushed back to the autumn (northern hemisphere). There is also talk of a follow-up series based on Atwood's The Testaments . There are no further details but IMDB has a stub entry on the series.

The Expanse season 4 now out on Amazon Prime . In case you've missed it, this rollicking space opera is based on the James S. A. Corey series of novels . A year ago we reported on its production with link to a teaser trailer . Season 4 of The Expanse , its first as a global Amazon Original, sees the crew of the Rocinante on a mission from the U.N. to explore new worlds beyond the Ring Gate. Humanity has been given access to thousands of Earth-like planets which has created a land rush and furthered tensions between the opposing nations of Earth, Mars and the Belt. Ilus is the first of these planets, one rich with natural resources but also marked by the ruins of a long dead alien civilization. While Earthers, Martians and Belters manoeuvre to colonize Ilus and its natural resources, these early explorers don’t understand this new world and are unaware of the larger dangers that await them… Trailer here .

Star Wars Resistance season 2 will premiere in October . Season2 of the animatec series will commence Sunday, 6th October, 2020 on Disney and DisneyNow before appearing on Disney XD. The first season was a companion story to the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens . It followed Kazuda Xiono, a New Republic pilot who is recruited by the Resistance to spy on the growing threat of the First Order. The second season parallels the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi . The first season was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Children's Programme and won the Saturn Award for Best Animated Series On Television in 2019.

Titans will be back for season 3 this (northern hemisphere) autumn . Based on the DC Comics Teen Titans , Titans follows the crime-fighting adventures of Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Raven (Teagan Croft), Beast Boy (Ryan Potter), and Starfire (Anna Diop), Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dove (Minka Kelly), follow-up Robin Jason Todd (Curran Walters), and Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie). It streams on DC Universe but dare say you can get a DVD box set. Season 2 trailer here .

Doctor Who's New Year season opener gets poor audience . Re-boot season 12's first episode saw a UK audience of just 4 . 88 million viewers, 21 . 6% of the total TV audience at the time, down three million from the season 11 opening episode, Jodie Foster's first appearance as the Doctor in 2017, when the debut episode of series 11 pulled in 8.2 million. This compares with Who's peak, the 2007 Christmas Day episode which saw 13 million viewers. While the above may be the headline numbers, it does not tell the whole story. First up, the above 2020 figures are the preliminary ones that only include live viewers: they do not include catch-up streaming. The data for the latter are not due to be released until just after we post this season's news page. Second, back in 2007 there were two peak-time broadcasts over the Christmas period of the Christmas edition. (In recent years the repeat has been relegated to a post-midnight slot.) Third, the past three years have seen the rise of Netflix and Amazon Prime which means there are more rival viewing options for today's audience. Fourth, the New Year slot sees fewer viewers overall watching television than the late afternoon / early evening, post-Christmas dinner slot. Fifth, this year's 4 . 88 million audience was only slightly lower than last year's New Year Special which had an overnight figure of 5 . 15 million watching.

Dracula mini feature series was aired in the New Year from the BBC . Bram Stoker classic horror character, the vampire Dracula, was resurrected in a new BBC mini-series of three feature-length instalments. The creative team behind the venture was BBC's Sherlock duo Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat: Sherlock we previously cited as one of the best short-form offerings of 2010 . In the new series, Dracula was played by Claes Bang. Dolly Wells played Sister Agatha and Joanna Scanlan played Mother Superior. The series was being made in partnership with Netflix who will stream it outside the British Isles. Teaser trailer here . Available for streaming/downloading from the BBC for the remainder of January ( 2020 ) in the UK. Soon to be available as a DVD box set.

Forthcoming Game of Thrones series killed . Long live House of the Dragon . The Long Night was to be a prequel Game of Thrones series and was only announced in 2018 but has been cancelled. However another prequel Game of Thrones series, House of the Dragon , is being co-created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal for HBO. Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik will helm the series' production. The series is to be based on Martin's Fire and Blood novel .

Red Dwarf is coming back as a two-hour film and as a documentary series . The show will returns to the FreeView Dave channel in Great Britain with a two-hour, feature-length film next year (and presumably will be available in many other countries too). Red Dwarf first aired on BBC2 in 1988 and ran for eight series until 1999. It then re-launched on Dave in 1999. There were a further three series on Dave in 2012, 2016 and 2017. In addition to the feature film, there will be three one-hour programmes recounting the story of the Dwarfers with cast interviews and out-takes. A screening date for the film has yet to be announced.

Witcher , based on the Andrzej Sapkowski novels, has been renewed for a second series . The 'Witcher' series of novels includes Blood of Elves and season 1 of the Netflix adaptation series only came out last month ( December 2019 ). However, so favourable was the reaction to the trailer and social-media feedback, that Netflix renewed the series for a second season before the first episode of the first was aired! First season trailer here .

Harley Quinn new series has recently started on Netflix, in case you might be missing it The animation is The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco's first post- Big Bang venture . Harley Quinn , very much in line with the DC comic's original, follows the title character (voiced by Kaley Cuoco) as she comes to a challenging realisation: The Joker (Alan Tudyk) will never love her as much as he loves Batman (Diedrich Bader). After Mr. J leaves her to be cannon fodder for The Dark Knight, Harley finally decides she has done with him, and instead goes to live with her best friend Poison Ivy (Lake Bell), who's all about empowering Harley to succeed on her own terms. With nothing to lose and a spiffy new outfit (complete with a baseball bat that she's very good with), Harley sets out to recruit her own team of supervillains and earn enough of a reputation to gain entry into the prestigious Legion of Doom. It is more adult than the original: Big Bang's Penny was never this sweary… Trailer here .

BBC's The War of the Worlds is a big disappointment . It was something to which many SF fans had been looking forward. It promised to be a real treat and be the first reasonably budgeted adaptation of 1898 novel to be set a few years ahead (in what was to be Edwardian times) of when it was written in late Victorian times. Indeed, the trailers seemed promising. The three-parter got off to a reasonable start with the first episode seeing the cylinders from Mars land despite their being some key changes to the story including change of protagonists and the Martians apparently having some anti-gravity involved in their machines first emergence. However, the initial tripod scenes were faithful and convincing. Sadly, episodes two and three saw more plot divergence which combined with the pace of the story slowing drastically and splitting in two between flash-forwards to a future (not in the book) a few years hence. Why, oh why..? It was a huge waste of budget and an opportunity for a much-wanted faithful adaptation of the book. Among much online criticism was NewsThump.com's:- Popular Edwardian novelist and inventor of the concept of Time Travel Herbert George Wells has appeared in central London this morning, intending to punch whoever made the BBC adaptation of War of the Worlds squarely on the nose. Wells, who believed the chances of anyone making a boring adaptation of his masterpiece were a million to one, said ‘but still, it’s done’. “There was a great disturbance in the… oh, I’m sure you’ll come up with a word for it”, said Wells. “As if millions of my fans voices cried out ‘what the heck’.”

BritBox streaming service launched by UK terrestrial channels . The BritBox streaming service (different to that already in the US) features a substantive archive of shows made for the original UK terrestrial (non-cable) channels: BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5. While for many, this will mean a second or third streaming service subscription, it is hoped that it will rival Netflix and Amazon Prime. Its SF content includes over 600 classic episodes of Doctor Who that were originally broadcast between 1963 and 1989. Shows are not expected to appear on BritBox until they have dropped off their free access period on BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub and All 4. BritBox costs Brits £5.99 (US$7.40) a month which is the same as for Netflix. However, there has been some criticism that Brits are being asked to pay twice for this content. Brits pay an annual licence fee £145.50 (US$180) per household to receive television broadcasts ( via any medium including the internet) and the licence revenue pays for all of the BBC (which is largely – except for part of the BBC World Service – advert free) and provides a subsidy for Channels 4 and 5.) The counter to this is that a BritBox subscription is like paying for a DVD. (A single DVD in Britain currently typically costs £7 (US$8.50).) Revenues from BritBox will go to the channels for programme making. BritBox has already been in the US for two years, with currently some 650,000 subscribers, but has a different catalogue of content.

This spring edition's television recommendation is Raising Dion . It is a nine episode mini-series and those of the SF² Concatenation team that have seen it highly recommend it saying, "We have been glued to this beautifully written and acted series - absolutely must see!". A young boy struggling to control his newfound powers. A single mother fighting the odds to keep her son safe. Secrets, conspiracies, mysteries, all dangerously swarming around one family... This mini-series is based on the on the 2015 comic book of the same name by Dennis Liu. Liu then did a video trailer for the comic ( here ) and this caught the attention of Netflix. Carol Barbee adapted a screenplay from the short film and comic and is the showrunner for the series with Liu as one of the executive producers. The series is available on Netflix and as a box set DVD. The response to the first season has been so positive that it is likely that there will be a season 2 (possibly focussing on the conflict between the good Dion and one using their powers for their own ends). If there is a season 2 it is likely to be out towards the end of 2020 at the earliest. See the season one trailer here . Enjoy.

Samuel R. Delany – Dhalgren . There is no text that better sums up the heart of the New Wave than Samuel R. Delany's Dhalgren . The text twists and turns, written with an eye towards modern and post-modern writing. Where the story even begins is up to interpretation. But one thing is certain. There's nothing else quite like it in all of science fiction. It pushed the boundaries of what science fiction could do and proved that science fiction could be just as unique (and sometimes confusing) as high art. Explore with Extra Sci Fi. See their 6-minute episode here .

Harlan Ellison's anthology Dangerous Visions the most ground-breaking in SF ? An anthology helmed and edited by Ellison, Dangerous Visions featured short stories written by many science fiction household names like Roger Zelazny and Samuel R. Delany. But most importantly, it introduced human seχuality to science fiction in a way we hadn't seen before. It also questioned the taboo, like addressing religion or death. Not all of the stories are winners, but all of them give you something to think about. Explore with Extra Sci Fi. See their 5-minute episode here .

Philip K. Dick - New Wave's Depressed Uncle . Philip K. Dick is well known in the SF genre for his work Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? , the story that inspired Blade Runner : they are different . Philip K. Dick often struggled from mental illness and depression and had a uniquely weird childhood experience that led him to question the very fabric of his reality. A common theme of Philip K. Dick's work is the presence of doppelgangers or copies who can't tell who the original is. And this unravelling of reality or treatment of reality as fluid is a huge influence on the New Wave. Explore with Extra Sci Fi. See their 6-minute episode here .

Ray Bradbury - Grandfather of the New Wave ? Ray Bradbury is possible best known for his only true SF novel Fahrenheit 451 but he contributed so much more to the world of literature and science fiction. While he may not be 'technically' considered a part of the New Wave SF, he certainly influenced it. His works touch on the fantastical, the psychedelic, and even the theological. So why did Ray Bradbury refuse to consider himself a science fiction writer, even when his stories were filled with space travel and other technological wonders? Explore with Extra Sci Fi. See their 6-minute episode here .

A copy of On the Origin of Species has sold for a record amount . Auctioned in Edinburgh, the first edition copy of the Charles Darwin's 1989 book went for £162,000 (nearly US$200,000). This was over £100k more than its anticipated price.

A copy of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s has sold for a record amount . The 1997, first edition hardback auctioned was sold for £46,000 (US$56,000). Only 500 were printed with 300 going to public libraries. The edition was given to a Lancashire family who planned to keep it as an heirloom. It was kept in a briefcase for safekeeping for more than 20 years. However, they decided to sell it after hearing about another book fetching £28,500.

The word 'Dark' was to be trademarked by a fantasy author . It could only happen in that most litigious society, the US, and it is indeed a US author, Christine Feehan who was doing it. An application for a trademark had been made to the US Patent and Trademark Office; it had yet to be granted. The application itself was to only apply to a book series: Feehan is known for her 'Dark' series of paranormal romance. However, if it had been granted, it is not known whether other authors could have a two-word 'Dark' series with the word 'Dark' being accompanied by a qualifier word or words – such as 'Dark Space' series. Previous attempts have been made in the US to trademark words for book series. Few succeed. In Britain around the turn of the millennium there was a challenge to the use of the term 'sense about science' to a series of teaching materials on the false grounds that an ISBN had been granted. The publisher subsequently applied for a trademark, though others that had already used it could continue to do so under 'prior use'. Returning to Feehan's application to trademark 'dark', the resulting outcry caused her to give pause and she then retracted the application in December ( 2019 ).

BBC Books is to publish a new Target Doctor Who novel collection in July 2020 . Seven Doctors, seven adventures. Meet the new Doctor Who classics. BBC Books has announced that it will be expanding the Doctor Who Target range of books with seven new titles in summer 2020. First, there will be paperback editions Eric Saward’s novelisations of Resurrection of the Daleks and Revelation of the Daleks . In addition, importantly, there will be a Target edition of The Pirate Planet by James Goss, the first time this Douglas Adams story has been published in the Target range, and a reissue of the Gary Russell’s novelisation of The TV Movie . To complete the set, BBC Books will be publishing 3 new-era novelisations: The Witchfinders by Joy Wilkinson – the first Thirteenth Doctor adventure to be published on the Target list – Dalek by Robert Shearman, and The Crimson Horror by Mark Gatiss. For those unaware (some younger fans) of the background to the Target series. It is the range of Doctor Who novelisations published by Target Books in the 1970s and 1980s. There was a novel published for almost every Doctor Who serial between 1963 and 1989, with a very few (five, actually) notable exceptions, and BBC Books has been reissuing a number of these classic paperbacks since 2012. In 2017, BBC Books expanded the range by publishing the first all-new batch of Target novels, filling in one of those classic-era gaps ('City of Death)', along with new-era novelisations from Russell T. Davies, Steven Moffat, Paul Cornell and Jenny T. Colgan.

Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell author Susanna Clarke's next novel will be Piranesiis . Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell (2004) sold over four million copies and won both a Hugo Award and a World Fantasy Award. Piranesiis is set in a richly imagined, very unusual world. The protagonist lives in a place called the 'House' and is needed by his friend, the Other, to work on a scientific project. The publisher went on: “Piranesi records his findings in his journal. Then messages begin to appear; all is not what it seems. A terrible truth unravels as evidence emerges of another person and perhaps even another world outside the House’s walls… As with Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell , it will be published by Bloomsbury as part of a new two-book deal with the author.

Author Lois McMaster Bujold is to be awarded the 36th Damon Knight Grand Master for her contributions to the literature of Science Fiction and Fantasy . The Damon Knight Grand Master is awarded under the auspices of the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America (SFWA). Her fantasy from HarperCollins includes the award-winning 'Chalion' series and the 'Sharing Knife' tetralogy; her science fiction from Baen Books includes the Hugo-winning Vorkosigan Saga. Her work has been translated into over twenty languages and has won seven Hugo Awards and three Nebula Awards. The Damon Knight Memorial Grand Master Award will be presented along with the Nebula Awards during the annual SFWA Nebula Conference, which will run from 28th-31st May ( 2020 ).

The number of independent UK bookshops continues to rise . The 21st century has seen the decline of bricks and mortar bookshops (as opposed to online retailers). As recently as 2014 there was a 5% annual decline in UK independents . However, the trend in the past three years has reversed. In 2019 there were 890independentUK bookshops, up nearly 1% from 883 in 2018, which in turn was up from 868 in 2017: the 2017 to 2019 growth was 2 . 5%. It will be interesting to see if this growth continues.

Who are the most prolific, living, genre authors ? Currently, of the top ten most prolific authors, two are genre writers. According to UK BookScan at number '5' there is Stephen King with 449 ISBN titles/editions under his belt, and at '7' there is Neal Gaiman with 351 ISBNs.

Philip Pullman gets book chart boost . The BBC adaptation of His Dark Materials into an 8-partmini-series has given Pullman's work a chance to breath as well as to include some of the anti-Church dimensions that, due to US Bible Belt concerns, were not included in the Golden Compass film. This in turn saw Philip Pullman's books have another surge in both the British Isles autumnal (print) book charts and well as e-book and audio-book charts.

The US book charts seasonal SF/F leaders include:- - The Testaments by Margret Atwood - The Handmaid's Tale by Margret Atwood - Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury - Doctor Sleep by Stephen King - The Institute by Stephen King - It by Stephen King - The Book of Dust, Vol. 2: The Secret Commonwealth by Phillip Pullman - Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: The Illustrated Edition by J. K. Rowling

Audio books have boomed in recent years . British Isles audio book sales have doubled in 2019 and audio now makes up 5 . 5% of the UK all-format book market. Over the decade the growth has been even more dramatic. In 2018/9 UK sales of audio books amounted to £106 million (US$129m) whereas back in 2010 they amounted to just £7 million (US$8.5m). The top audio book genres of 2019 were led by crime/thriller/adventure (taking an estimated 27% of market share) with SF/F/H coming second (taking an estimated 22% of market share), all other fiction lumped together came third (taking 21% of the market share). The top audio SF/F/H book individual titles of the autumn were:- - The Secret Commonwealth by Philip Pullman - The Testaments by Margret Atwood - Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone by J. K. Rowling - Sherlock Holmes Collection by Arthur Conan Doyle Forthcoming 2020 audio book titles include:- - False Value by Ben Aaronovich - The Trouble With Peace by Joe Abercrombie - The Constant Rabbit by Jasper Fforde - Tower of Fools by Adrian Sapkowski - The Doors of Eden by Adrian Tchaikovsky

Media adaptations of SF/F/H genre books help shape the UK's autumnal book and e-book charts . Stephen King's It returns to the top 100 book chart following the release of the film It Chapter Two . The film adaptation of It in 2017 saw King sell 1,000 hardback copies in Britain that year. But it was Margaret Atwood's The Testaments , the follow-up to The Handmaid's Tale , that did the best over the autumn. The free audio adaptation of the BBC Radio 4 Book at Bedtime available for download from BBC Sounds did not stop folk buying the e-book where it topped the chart its first week of sale and then remained their for 8 weeks and in the top 20 charts for much of the autumn. Meanwhile the original Handmaid's Tale also returned to the UK top 100 book charts and became the longest number one since Dan Brown's Origins last year.