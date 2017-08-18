Autumn 2017

Key SF News & SF Awards

This season's major award news includes:-

The 2017 Hugo Awards were announced at this year's Worldcon. This year saw 2,464 submitting nominations (though not everyone nominated for all categories) and 3,319 voting on the resulting shortlist (again not everyone voted for all categories) Because not all the 2,464 nominating did not nominate in all categories (and this year seemed to be more picky as to which category they'd nominate) we have lowered our definition of 'principal category' to those that had over a thousand nominating in that category (down from two thousand last year). Also the 2,464 submitting nominations was down on last year's number (4,032), the 3,319 voting on the shortlist was marginally up on last year's (3,130) and was this year the third highest ever. What this actually means is that the short list was derived by 39% fewer people than last year, but those voting on (filtering) this shortlist was up a tad (6%).

The principal Hugo category wins (those categories with over one thousand nominating ) were:-

Best Novel : The Obelisk Gate by N. K. Jemisin

Best Novella : Every Heart a Doorway by Seanan McGuire

Best Short Story : 'Seasons of Glass and Iron' by Amal El-Mohtar

Best Related Work : Words Are My Matter: Writings About Life and Books, 2000-2016 by Ursula K. Le Guin

Best Dramatic Presentation – Long Form : Arrival ( Trailer here. ) which back in January (2017) we cited as one of the best SF/F/H films of 2016.

Best Dramatic Presentation – Short Form : The Expanse: 'Leviathan Wakes'.

Best Series (books) : The Vorkosigan Saga by Lois McMaster Bujold

Not a Hugo (but administered by them) Ada Palmer won the John W. Campbell Award for Best New Writer (not to be confused with the John Campbell Memorial Award which is a separate juried award). Ada's novel is Too Like the Lightning published by Head of Zeus (Tor in the US). Ada will be in Britain in November. set in the year 2454, it was also shortlisted for the Best Novel Hugo.

Other category (win information) (those categories with less than 1,000 nominating the works) can be found at thehugoawards.org.

The Horror Writers' Association Bram Stoker Awards were announced at the World Horror Convention that was held this year on Britain's Queen Mary dock-locked at Long Beach, California, US. They are named in honour of the author of the seminal horror novel Dracula. The principal category wins were:-

Novel : The Fisherman by John Langan

Debut Novel : Haven by Tom Deady

Graphic Novel : Kolchak the Night Stalker: The Forgotten Lore of Edgar Allan Poe by James Chambers

Screenplay : The Witch

Full details of all the category wins can be found at www.horror.org. Last year's principal category winners here.

Denmark's Niels Klim Awards were presented at Dancon. The award is presented annually after nomination and voting among Danish science fiction readers. This was the sixth time the prize were presented. Its four categories together cover shorter science fiction texts (less than 40,000 words) published in Danish for the first time the previous year. The winners were:-

'Hvem er bange for Wolf 359?' [Who's Afraid of Wolf 359'] by Ken MacLeod

Novella:-No award

Novelette: 'Slidte dukker' ['Worn puppets'] by Majbrit Høyrup

Short story: 'Mærk fremtiden' ['Feel the Future'] by Richard Ipsen

Further details of the award can be found at http://ommadawn.dk/nielsklim/.

The 2017 Locus Awards shortlist and winners have been announced. The Locus Award is run by the US magazine Locus that focuses on SF in its written form. It is voted upon by its readers and SF site's regulars. In May the short lists for its numerous categories covering novella, short stories etc, and which usefully divides speculative fiction into SF and fantasy, were announced. There is not the space to cover all these in detail (you can visit the Locus website for that), and as our focus is more firmly SF (as opposed to fantasy) we cite the short list for the 'Best Novel' category below in author alphabetical order:-

Company Town by Madeline Ashby. New Arcadia is a city-sized oil rig off the coast of the Canadian Maritimes, now owned by one very wealthy, powerful, byzantine family: Lynch Ltd. Hwa is of the few people in her community (which constitutes the whole rig) to forgo bio-engineered enhancements. As such, she's the last truly organic person left on the rig--making her doubly an outsider, as well as a neglected daughter and bodyguard extraordinaire.

The Medusa Chronicles by Stephen Baxter & Alastair Reynolds. A novel sequel of the Arthur C. Clarke short story. Click on the title link for a review.

Take Back the Sky by Greg Bear. The final in a military SF trilogy that examines some trope treatments (especially alien engagement) of some of his previous novels. Click on the title link for a review.

Visitor by C. J. Cherryh. The seventeenth novel in Cherryh’s 'Foreigner' space opera series, of alien civilization relationships and their consequences. The human and atevi inhabitants of Alpha Station, orbiting the world of the atevi, have picked up a signal from an alien kyo ship telling them that the ship is inbound toward Alpha. Five thousand of the inhabitants of Alpha are human refugees from the now derelict Reunion Station… Not yet published outside of the US.

Babylon’s Ashes by James S. A. Corey. Military space opera part of the 'Expanse' sequence which in turn inspired the television series. Click on the title link for a review.

Death’s End by Cixin Liu. The final in the alien takeover bid trilogy that began with The Three-Body Problem and The Dark Forest.

After Atlas by Emma Newman. Govcorp detective Carlos Moreno was only a baby when Atlas left Earth to seek truth among the stars. But in that moment, the course of Carlos's entire life changed. Atlas is what took his mother away; what made his father lose hope; what led Alejandro Casales, leader of the religious cult known as the Circle, to his door. And now, on the eve of the fortieth anniversary of Atlas's departure, it has got something to do why Casales was found dead in his hotel room - and why Carlos is the man in charge of the investigation... Not yet published outside of the US but it was one of the bit-of-fun SF² Concatenation New Year poll as to the best SF of 2016.

Central Station by Lavie Tidhar. From the author of A Man Lies dreaming and The Violent Century. A worldwide diaspora has left a quarter of a million people at the foot of a space station. Cultures collide in real life and virtual reality. Life is cheap, and data is cheaper. But at Central Station, humans and machines continue to adapt, thrive, and even evolve.

The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead. A Record Narrating the Hardships, Hair-breadth Escapes and Death Struggles of the Slaves in their efforts of Freedom William Still. Like millions of my race, my mother and father were born slaves, but were not contented to live and die so. My father purchased himself in early manhood by hard toil. Mother saw no way for herself and children to escape the horrors of bondage but by flight. Bravely, with her four little ones, with firm faith in God and an ardent desire to be free, she forsook the prison-house, and succeeded, through the aid of my father, to reach a free State. Here life had to be begun anew…

Last Year by Robert Charles Wilson. It is the near future, and the technology exists to open doorways into the past but not our past, not exactly. Each 'past' is effectively an alternate world, identical to ours but only up to the date on which we access it. And a given 'past' can only be reached once. After a passageway is open, it's the only road to that particular past; once closed, it cannot be reopened. A passageway has been opened to a version of late 19th century Ohio. It has been in operation for most of a decade, but it is no secret, on either side of time. A small city has grown up around it to entertain visitors from our time, and many locals earn a good living catering to them. But like all such operations, it has a shelf life; as the 'natives' become more sophisticated, their version of the 'past' grows less attractive as a destination… The Canadian author Robert Charles Wilson has previously written a number of remarkable novels including Bios, the Hugo Award-winning Spin (which also featured in our bit-of-fun Best SF of 2005 poll) and Blind Lake

And the winner was Death’s End by Cixin Liu .

For details of other principal category wins see the item immediately below. For details of all the many categories (always worth a look) check out the Locus on-line website www.locusmag.com/.

The Locus Award winners have been announced, further to the above principal category shortlist news. The Locus Awards are determined by a survey of readers in an open online poll. The principal category wins were:-

Best SF Novel : Death’s End by Cixin Liu (Head of Zeus)

Best Horror : The Fireman by Joe Hill (Gollancz)

Best Fantasy : All the Birds in the Sky by Charlie Jane Anders (Titan)

'Young Adult' : Revenger by Alastair Reynolds (Gollancz)

Best Collection : The Paper Menagerie and Other Stories by Ken Liu (Head of Zeus)

For details of all the many categories (always worth a look) check out the Locus on-line website www.locusmag.com/.

The 2017 Nebula Awards ( for 2016 works ) have been announced at the SFWA’s (Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America) 52nd Annual Nebula Awards weekend in Pittsburgh Marriott City Center in Pennsylvania, USA. The principal category wins, as voted by SF Writers of America, were:-

Novel : All the Birds in the Skyby Charlie Jane Anders

Novella : Every Heart a Doorway by Seanan McGuire

Novelette : 'The Long Fall Up' by William Ledbetter

Also presented was the Ray Bradbury Award for Outstanding Dramatic Presentation the winner was Arrival (which back in January (2017) we cited as one of the best SF/F/H films of 2016)

Details of all the category wins can be found at www.sfwa.org. Last year's principal win Nebulas here.

New Zealand's Julius Vogel Awards for 2016 were announced at the 2017 NZ national convention 'LexiCon'. The category wins were:-

Best Novel : Into the Mist by Lee Murray

Best Youth Novel : Light in My Dark by Jean Gilbert & William Dresden

Best Novella / Novellete : The Convergence of Fairy Tales by Octavia Cade

Best Short Story : 'Splintr' by A. J. Fitzwater

Best Collected Work : At the Edge edited by Dan Rabarts & Lee Murray

Best Artwork : At the Edge cover by Emma Weakley

Best Professional Production/Publication : That Kind of Planet by Emma Weakley

Best Dramatic Presentation : This Giant Papier Mache Boulder is Actually Really Heavy

New Talent : Jean Gilbert

Best Fanzine : Summer Star Trek: Mirror, Mirror

Best Fan Writing : 'Food and Horror' column by Octavia Cade

Best Fan Artist : Keith Smith for contributions in Novazine

Best New Talent : Eileen Mueller

Services to Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror : Lee Murray

Services to Fandom : Lynelle Howell

The Julius Vogel Award is given to citizens or permanent residents of New Zealand and is voted on by members of the New Zealand National Convention (including this year overseas attendees). The awards are administered by SFFANZ (the Science Fiction and Fantasy Association of New Zealand). Notes: Lee Murray also won the 2016 and the 2015 Vogel for 'Best Short Story'. This is the third year in a row that Keith Smith has won a Vogel for 'Best Fan Artwork'. Dan Rabarts & Lee Murray won the Best Collected Work Vogel in 2014. +++ Last year's Vogels are here.

The 2017 Campbell Memorial Award has been announced for the Best SF novel of 2016. (The Memorial Award is not to be confused with the Campbell Award – see Hugos earlier.) The winner of the 2017 Campbell Memorial Award was Central Station by Lavie Tidhar from a shortlist consisting of:-

The Medusa Chronicles by Stephen Baxter and Alastair Reynolds

Zero K by Don DeLillo

The Dream-Quest of Vellitt Boe by Kij Johnson

Into Everywhere by Paul J. McAuley

Everfair by Nisi Shawl

Occupy Me by Tricia Sullivan

Rosewater by Tade Thompson

Central Station by Lavie Tidhar

The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead

The Arrival of Missives by Aliya Whiteley

Alien Morning by Rick Wilber

Underground Airlines by Ben Winters

Azanian Bridges by John Nicholas Wood

The 2017 Baileys Women's Prize for Fiction has been won by Naomi Alderman for her science-fantasy novel The Power. The Power explores a future in which women have the ability to give electric shocks at will - often with deadly results - and men live in fear. The Baileys Women's Prize is usually won by mundane novels (not exotic speculative fiction) and so this news is something of note. A pilot for a possible TV show based on the novel is in the works. +++ Naomi Alderman has also expressed an interest in writing a Doctor Who TV script and already has one novelization under her belt.

Poland's Janusz A. Zajdel Awards short-list has been announced. The short list for novels is:-

Inwit [Invitation] by Michal Cholewa

Sila Nizsza [Act of God] by Marta Kisiel

Idz i Czekaj Mrozów [Go and Wait for the Frost] by Marta Krajewska

Czterdziesci i cztery [Forty and Four] by Krzysztof Piskorski

Puste Niebo [Empty Sky] by Radek Rak

The short-list for short stories was also released. +++ Last year's Zajdel Award winners here

The German SF Awards have been presented at this year's Eurocon. The German Science Fiction Award (DSFP), awarded by Science Fiction Club of Germany (SFCD):-

Best Novel : Prinzipat: Die Welten der Skiir Band 1 [Principate: Volume 1, The Worlds of the Skiirs] by Dirk van den Boom

Best Short Story : Das Netz der Geächteten (Network of Outlaws] by Michael K. Iwoleit

Last year's awards here.

The Kurd-Laßwitz-Award wins have been announced. They will shortly be presented at Pentacon in Dresden:-

Best Novel : 'Omn'i by Andreas Brandhorst

Best story : 'Suicide Rooms' by Gabriele Behrend

Best Foreign Work : Die Drei Sonnen [The Three Suns] of Three Body Trilogy, Volume 1 by Cixin Liu

Best translation : Martina Hasse for Die drei Sonnen Best iIllustration Greg Ruth for the cover of Lagune by Nnedi Okorafor

Special Award for the committee of last year’s SFCD-Con (Germany's natcon), MedikonOne, in Oldenburg

Special Award for the writer Herbert W. Franke for his lifetime achievements.

The 2017 Arthur C. Clarke (Book) Award has been announced. The winner was The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead. The plot concerns Cora, she is a slave on a cotton plantation in Georgia. All the slaves lead a hellish existence, but Cora has it worse than most; she is an outcast even among her fellow Africans and she is approaching womanhood, where it is clear even greater pain awaits. When Caesar, a slave recently arrived from Virginia, tells her about the Underground Railroad, they take the perilous decision to escape to the North. Here, the Underground Railroad has assumed a physical form: a dilapidated box car pulled along subterranean tracks by a steam locomotive, picking up fugitives wherever it can. Cora and Caesar's first stop is South Carolina, in a city that initially seems like a haven. But its placid surface masks an infernal scheme designed for its unknowing black inhabitants. And even worse: Ridgeway, the relentless slave catcher sent to find Cora, is close on their heels. Forced to flee again, Cora embarks on a harrowing flight, state by state, seeking true freedom. At each stop on her journey, Cora encounters a different world…

The novel also recently picked up the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction.

World Fantasy Award shortlist nominations for 2017 have been announced. The winner will be announced at this year's World Fantasy Con in the US in November. The short list consists of:-

Borderline by Mishell Baker

Roadsouls by Betsy James

The Obelisk Gate by N. K. Jemisin

The Sudden Appearance of Hope by Claire North

Lovecraft Country by Matt Ruff

Other SF news includes:-

Terry Pratchett's unfinished work has been steam-rollered. One thing Terry did not want was for his unfinished work to be published after his death. And so it was arranged for his personal computer's hard-drive to be run over by a vintage John Fowler & Co steamroller named Lord Jericho. This crushing by steamroller was something that Terry had specified. The deed, arranged by Terry's carer Rob Wilkins, took place at this year's Great Dorset Steam Fayre. The mangled hard drive will be on display at the Salisbury museum as part of an exhibition about the author and his work. +++ Our old regulars might recall that we have archived an article from 1994 and our print fanzine days of an article by Terry.

Fear magazine closes. John Gilbert of the editorial side of the magazine has complained that its costs have not been covered by the publisher.

New Harry Potter art goods are now available. The Pottermore Art Collection has been launched to provide a selection of original posters and mounted prints, all taking inspiration from the original Harry Potter stories written by J. K. Rowling. These are available to purchase exclusively from the Pottermore Shop. Currently only available in Britain, Pottermore plans to make the products available in other territories in the future. See shop.pottermore.com.

Judge Death returns! Judge Dredd's substantive cult following is exemplified by the numerous ways he can be currently read: in the weekly 2000AD, the monthly Megazine, the independent graphic novels, in order in the 'Complete Case Files', or the selected thematic graphic compilations in the 'Mega-Collection'. Judge Death – the paranormal being from another dimension – and his friends Mortis, Fear and Fire, have been one of Dredd's most popular foes (popular by Dredd readers that is, and not Dredd). We last saw Death and fellow Dark Judges (Fire, Fear and Mortis) cast adrift in space at the end of the spectacularly drawn Dark Justice which appeared in 2000AD in 2014 (that was compiled into graphic collection in 2015). And so it has been three years since we have seen Death et al. And now he is back in the monthly Judge Dredd Megazine in a story called Dominion. Suffice to say a spaceship en route to a colony planet, has an unfortunate encounter… The artwork (by Nick Percival) in the new story is not up to the never-beaten standard of Dark Justice but it sure comes close! The story is by John Wagner, Dredd's co-creator and Death's creator. Expect the graphic novel compilation in 2018/9. Keep an eye out for it. +++ See also below in our forthcoming SF section Tainted: The Fall of Deadworld graphic novel due out shortly.

The Orion Blog Fest has been held for SF book reviewer bloggers, vloggers and webmasters. And before we go any further, in case you did not know it, Orion is not just an imprint but also a publishing house that owns the Gollancz SF Masterworks imprint and SF Gateway e-book platform. The BlogFest was a single evening affair starting a couple of hours after the working day ended. It featured an author panel with Joanne (new paperback Runemarks) Harris, Ed (new novel Blackwing) McDonald and Dan (new novel Smoke) Vyleta, plus later there was an interview with Kristen Ciccarelli. It was a great evening with some additional interesting networking.

New and forthcoming books highlighted among others included:-

The paperback edition of Runemarks by Joanne Harris. This novel concerns Maddy Smith who was born with a rusty-coloured runemark on her hand - a symbol of the old gods and definitely cause for suspicion. For magic is dangerous. Or so everyone thinks. But Maddy enjoys working magic. Even if it is just to control some pesky goblins. And every time her friend, One-Eye - a good-for-nowt Outlander - comes by, he teaches her more and more about the gods and the runes. During the Blog Fest Joanne spoke eloquently on the role of fantasy as a tool for exploring real world issues and in this case of identity and perception.

Smoke by Dan Vyleta. Imagine a world in which every bad thought you had was made visible. Where anger, hatred and envy appeared as a thick, infectious smoke pouring from your body, leaving soot on your skin. A society controlled by an elite who have learned to master their darkest desires.

Blackwing: The Raven's Mark Book One by Ed McDonald. The Republic faces annihilation, despite the vigilance of Galharrow's Blackwings. When a raven tattoo rips itself from his arm to deliver a desperate message, Galharrow and a mysterious noblewoman must investigate a long dead sorcerer's legacy. But there is a conspiracy within the citadel: traitors, flesh-eaters and the ghosts of the wastelands seek to destroy them, but if they cannot solve the ancient wizard's paradox, the Deep Kings will walk the Earth again, and all will be lost. The war with the Eastern Empire ended in stalemate some eighty years ago, thanks to Nall's 'Engine', a wizard-crafted weapon so powerful even the Deep Kings feared it. The strike of the Engine created the Misery - a wasteland full of ghosts and corrupted magic that now forms a No Mans Land along the frontier… At the Blog Fest Ed McDonald described his novel as being set in a non-nuclear wasteland with a bouty hunter cum spy catcher as the protagonist.

The Switch by Justina Robson. A perfect society must be maintained. The defective must be eradicated. For orphans like Nico and Twostar, this means a life that's brutal, regulated and short…

Crosstalk by Connie Willis. Briddey is a high-powered exec in the mobile phone industry, overseeing new products from concept ('anything to beat the new apple phone') to delivery. And she works with her wonderful partner, Trent. They've been together for six magical weeks, in a whirlwind of flowers, dinners, laughter and now comes the icing on the cake: not a weekend away or a proposal but something even better. An EDD. A procedure which will let them sense each other's feelings. Trent doesn't just want to tell her how much he loves her - he wants her to feel it. Everything is perfect. The trouble is…

Austral by Paul McAuley. The great geoengineering projects have failed. The world is still warming, sea levels are still rising, and the Antarctic Peninsula is home to Earth's newest nation, with life quickened by ecopoets spreading across valleys and fjords exposed by the retreat of the ice. Austral Morales Ferrado, a child of the last generation of ecopoets, is a husky: an edited person adapted to the unforgiving climate of the far south, feared and despised by most of its population…. +++ See also in the 'Science and SF Interface section below Austral SF novel's pre-publication distribution is coincident with a new research paper that directly relates to the novel's Antarctic setting; something Jonathan has covered in a little more detail and with maps on his own satellite site

Revenger by Alastair Reynolds. The paperback edition is being released. It is swashbuckling pirates in space as the galaxy has seen great empires rise and fall. Planets have shattered and been remade. Amongst the ruins of alien civilisations, building our own from the rubble, humanity still thrives. And there are vast fortunes to be made, if you know where to find them… Click on the title link for a standalone review.

Finally, in October there will be Cara Delevivgne's debut novel Mirror Mirror billed as a twisty, coming-of-age story, exploring identity, friendship and betrayal. Then in November there will be Strange Weather from Joe Hill which is a collection of four SF/F/H novellas all related to weather.

As you may have gathered, the Orion BlogFest made for a busy evening.

A would-be murderer was arrested at this year’s Phoenix ComicCon. 31 year-old Matthew Sterling turned up at the Phoenix ComicCon (USA) purportedly dressed as the Marvel Comics’ Punisher with the aim of killing ‘bad’ cops as well as ‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank. He was equipped to do this with three loaded handguns and a shotgun. Someone reading Sterling’s Facebook page alerted the local police who then turned up at the convention and, following an altercation, arrested him. He was charged with attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, wearing body armour during undertaking a crime, resisting arrest and carrying a weapon in a prohibited place. +++ The annual Phoenix ComicCon began in 2002. The 2016 iteration attracted over 106,000 people over 4 days.

MCM London ComicCon 2017 saw an attendance of 130,212. It bills itself as Europe’s leading comic con and the third largest event of its kind in the world. Like other ComicCons its focus is broad-based sci-fi with TV and film actors. Popular at the event were Doctor Who companion Catherine Tate, K. J. Apa of Riverdale and Austin Powers Mini-Me Verne Troyer. But there was some serious SF and fantasy in the mix including screenwriter, novelist and comics writer M. R. Carey (The Girl With All The Gifts), Ed McDonald (Blackwing), Nicholas Eames (Kings of The Wyld), R. J. Barker (Age of Assassins), Justina Robson (Keeping It Real) and Sam Maggs (Wonder Women). Contrary to popular belief and headlines circling the globe, Lou Ferrigno (The original Incredible Hulk) and Sam J. Jones (Flash Gordon) did not butt heads at the show. As entertaining as it would have been to have seen a superhero battle, it sadly didn’t happen. However, it’s certainly given the organisers ideas for the next show… The ComicCon will return to ExCeL London on 27th – 29th October ( 2017 ).

The Harry Potter: A History of Magic exhibition to be held at the British Library. It opens 20th October ( 2017 ) at the British Library, between Euston and St Pancras in London. It features some of J. K. Rowling's original drafts (never before publicly seen). Accompanying the exhibition will be two books: Harry Potter: A history of magic (£30 hardback) and Harry Potter: A journey through a history of magic (£12.99 paperback). The exhibition captures the traditions of folklore and magic.

Zarjaz – Art Tribute to 40 Years of 2000AD runs through September ( 2017 ) in Leeds, Britain. It is being held at The Gallery, in Munro House, Duke St, Leeds. It runs all month but there is a special event the evening of Friday 22nd September. The event is being run by Vice-Press in association with Thought Bubble and the support of 2000AD.

Famous Monsters Halloween Bash is to be held. Famous Monsters has been the leading authority on all things horror, sci-fi, and fantasy related for 59 years. Established in 1958 by Forrest J. Ackerman, they now aim to take decades of fandom celebration and bring it to the Famous Monsters Halloween Bash in San Jose, California, USA. The Famous Monsters Halloween Bash is a celebratory event to be held at the San Jose Convention Center, 27th-29th October, 2017. Among the announced guests are stars from Hellraiser (Doug Bradley, aka Pinhead), Gremlins (Zach Galligan), and Re-Animator (Jeffrey Combs), as well as Jeff Daniel Phillips of HBO’s Westworld. Plus the original Scream Queen Adrienne Barbeau (Swamp Thing) will be there. Details www.famousmonstershalloween.com.

The 2017 Eurocon has been held. This year's event was in Dortmund, Germany. Those with long memories might recall that Dortmund was also the venue of the 1999 Eurocon. The con had 367 members physically attend, a low number but one suited to the venue and also planned for given that the Helsinki Worldcon was to take place just a couple of months later. The convention also saw the German SF Awards presented. Elsewhere Jim Walker has a standalone report.

The French 2018 Eurocon announces first accommodation and new website look. The first accommodation is a low-cost option for a university halls of residence at a very reasonable €28 (£25) a night. Details at eurocon2018.yolasite.com. +++ Previous 2018 Eurocon news here.

The 2019 Eurocon has been confirmed as to be held in Belfast, N. Ireland, UK. The decision was made at this year's 2017 Eurocon in Dortmund's European SF Society business meeting. The convention will be called Titancon 2017. (Titancon is a Belfast-based convention which has been held in the city annually since 2011.) The Titancon team is in final negotiations with the newly completed Waterfront Convention Centre and the adjacent Hilton Hotel to host the convention. These venues are located in the centre of Belfast with spectacular views over the River Lagan. Local fans will be able to interact with a wide range of authors, artists and other genre personalities, while visitors from the mainland UK, Europe, the US and further afield will be able to enjoy Belfast’s culture and share the talents of local writers, artists and crafts people. Full Adult Attending memberships to Titancon 2019 are currently available through the convention website at www.titancon.com/2019/ for £50. Young Adult memberships (ages 16-25) are available for £35 and Child memberships (6-15) for £20. These rates are valid until 30th September, 2017. +++ Previous news Northern Ireland bid-marker placed for 2019 Eurocon at the 2016 Barcelona Eurocon.

The 2017 Finland Worldcon has been held in Helsinki, Finland. Importantly, the Hugo Awards have been announced. It was held over a largely sunny five days which enabled some tourism in addition to the event itself. The weather only deteriorated once with a somewhat spectacular, heavy rain downpour that lasted for a little over an hour. Those in the convention centre barely noticed, but a good few found themselves trapped in a bar or café (well, there are worse fates and it made for a little adventure). The most significant convention-running (conrunning) issue was the space booked at the venue. It was the London 2014 Worldcon problem (which we anticipated before that event) all over again: there simply was not enough space in the specialist programme stream rooms for people. With 7,119 warm bodies attending and, despite there being about 18 or so programme tracks, there was not enough space for folk in very many of the more popular items. There was some advice, quickly given, to turn up early to items you wanted to see, but that advice did nothing to get round the fundamental problem that, as happened with London in 2014, there simply was not the space! The convention organisers promptly cancelled the further sale of one-day tickets and from the third day secured some additional convention space from the venue, though overcrowding largely eased it remained an issue for some items. The problem was due to the insufficient programme space booked and part due to this being the second largest Worldcon to date in terms of warm bodies attending (behind Los Angeles in 1984 that saw 8,365 physically attend), and in terms of registrants (some of whom only want the publications and to Hugo vote so don't attend) Helsinki was third behind Spokane in 2015 with 11,742 and London in 2014 with 10,718 registrants. Apparently, for around some 2,000 Finns Helsinki was their first convention which is encouraging regarding the future longevity of Worldcons even if it can lead to congestion. Of course. The potential crowding problem was something we noted last year when we said that "it is nonetheless likely that the Helsinki Worldcon will be very well attended given the city's Eurocon let alone Finncon established track record", so the number problem arguably should have been anticipated.

Science programme. As we have done for a number of years now, being the Science & SF Concatenation, we list the science items on offer at the worldcon. We do this in part out of interest and in part as information for convention organisers as to the kind of topics that can be found in a science programme. This year there were science items on: Science Guest of Honour lecture – 'How to Tell the Ducks from the Rabbits' by mathematician Ian Stewart; How Much Do You Know About NASA?; Space Medicine; Turning up the Heat on Cli-Fi (climate change fiction); The Times That Shaped the Science; Really Weird Science: An Introduction to Quantum Computing; Portrayal of the Scientist and Science in SF; NASA and the Future; Under Pressure: Exploring Oceans Beyond Earth; Making a Better Human; How Science REALLY Happens; Up Shields! Dealing with Space Radiation; Clouds on the Horizon: Where Physics Might Be Changing; Obsolete Science Ideas; Destroying The Universe with Vacuum Bubbles; Using the Scientific Method; The Next 20 Years in Space; The Kjell & Jenny Show: A NASA Astronaut and his Public Affairs Officer; How I Would Destroy the World with Science; Artificial Intelligence in Real Life and SF; Still Waiting for My Food Pills: Science in the Kitchen; Beyond the Goldilocks Zone; Comics As a Tool for Scientific Outreach; Climate Change and Social Responsibility in Science Fiction; Exoplanetary Zoo and The Search for Earth 2.0; The Science of Food Intolerances, Autoimmune Reactions and Allergies; Superintelligence; Human reproduction in Science Fiction; Global Warming and the Gaia Concept. Is Global Consciousness Already Here, and Doesn't have a Clue?; Beyond the Big Bang: Exotic Cosmologies; Red Mars / Green Mars; The Science of Ted Chiang; How Will We Grow Food in the Future?; Laser Weapons, Reality or Myth; The Invisible Universe; Why is Mars so Hard?; James Webb Space Telescope: The Premiere Telescope for the Next Decade; The War on Science; The Long Term Future of the Universe & How to Avoid It; All in all a reasonable amount of science and slightly up on last year.

Film Programme. There was a good international selection of shorts and well as anime. There was a selection of film (something not often found at Worldcons) and film from various countries. Including just a limited number of features meant that the couple of horror films (more suited to a World Horror Convention) displaced programme space for mainstream SF. But there were also some interesting documentaries. No repeats. No evening screenings. Features included: Noctambulist (trailer here); The Sightings (trailer here); The Last Scout (trailer here); Enclosure (trailer here); Child Eater (trailer here); The Gatehouse (trailer here); Endless Loop; The End of the Lonely Island; and Chronesthesia (trailer here).

Other videoed programme items. This Worldcon was one of those (and hopefully more will in the future) who formally put some of the programme online in YouTube (as notably did last year's Eurocon (scroll down a little towards). This videoing was a very useful venture in outreach as well as historical archive terms. It also is one way of getting around the room-crowding problem. The YouTube channel to seek out is 'Worldcon 75'. Videoed items included: The Opening Ceremony; Fan Guest of Honour interview -- John-Henri Holmberg; and Masquerade. (The linked items in the above science programme section connect to YouTube videos.)

Elsewhere on the net there are a number of reports. A selection of just a few is below (N.B. which if you are checking out in the future you will find some un-linked due to net rot). Remember, when checking these out to see if there are subsequent posts as often bloggers post each day of the five-day convention. A selection of some of the blog and vid reports is below:-

Angus & Butler at MilfordSFWriters.wordpress.com

Aardarchaeology at scienceblogs.com

Thomas Arnfelt at thomasarnfelt.com

Jeffery Carver at starrigger.net

Hatboy at hatboy.blog

IndieSpecific at blogspot.co.uk

David A. Lamb at blogspot.co.uk

JereMyszal’s Worldcon pictures at JereMyszal.com

Cheryl Morgan at cheryl-morgan.com

Eeva Nikunen at eevanikunen.com

EuCrew video at YouTube

Val Nolan at milfordsfwriters.wordpress.com

Goldeen Ogawa at goldeenogawa.com

Bianca Linger video at YouTube

Kevin Standlee at livejournal.com

Fran Smarya at fransmayra.fi

Susan Stepney at .blogspot.co.uk

Septa Unella at YouTube

Ultima at vsos.ethz.ch

World SF Society (WSFS) Business Meeting at the Helsinki Worldcon. WSFS is the body under whose auspices the annual SF Worldcon is held. This year's series of WSFS business meetings held at the Worldcon notably saw the creation a Hugo Awards Study Committee to consider a number of worthy proposals chief of which are the splitting of the 'Best Novel' categories into 'Best SF' (novel etc)and 'Best Fantasy'. Also to split the current two awards (long and short form) Best Dramatic Presentation Awards into effectively Best Film, Best TV series, Best TV episode and Best Short Film. This is a hugely welcome move. The Hugo Award, according to the WSFS constitution, is for 'Science Fiction achievement'. However some decades ago the constitution was amended to allow works of fantasy. This effectively redefined 'speculative fiction' (the umbrella term for SF, fantasy and fantastical [as opposed to purely violent] horror) as 'science fiction'. Since then there has been discussion in some quarters as to the wisdom of lumping fantasy with SF in the Hugos; discussion that occasionally peaked such as in 2001 when Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire became the first out-and-out fantasy to win the Hugo Award for SF achievement. One of the things the committee will have to consider is how nominations will be calculated for borderline SF-fantasy works. It is likely that the work will be defined by the number nominating it the most for one of the categories, but there will then need to be a mechanism of transferring nomination votes. The other proposed ideas for further dividing the Dramatic Presentation Awards is something we at SF² Concatenation have mused among ourselves and which Jonathan addressed part of relating to the Short Form Dramatic Presentation in an article only a couple of years ago. Past changes to the Hugo have been a mixed bag (including recently with the inclusion of the ridiculous 'E Pluribus Hugo' (EPH) measure) but the current proposals outlined to split Best Novel into two – one for SF and one for fantasy – and to split the Dramatic presentations, seem eminently reasonable if not long overdue. Let us hope they look at splitting the 'Best Fanzine category into 'Fanzines' (that have a regular periodical posting s well as some content format with regular columns etc)and 'Blogs' (that have more frequent postings and less content structure) given the huge increase in nominations for blogs in the Fanzine Hugo category.

Meanwhile the EPH+ proposal (a revised EPH) was successfully put out of our misery: it failed to get ratified. The more sensible '3 Stage Voting' was also turned down; possibly because the Puppies failed this year to game the Hugo Award nomination short-list and so it was felt that this additional measure was no longer needed. Having said that '3 Stage Voting' would have been preferential to 'EPH' with which we are now stuck, at least for the time being, but alas the '3 Stage Voting' proposal came a couple of years after 'EPH'. Perhaps in a future year it is shown that EPH undermines the Worldcon Hugo voters nomination shortlist wishes, it will be shown the door. Finally, the new 'Best (book) Series' Hugo category was ratified and so that will now become a welcome new fixture of the Hugos.

As for the rest of the Helsinki Worldcon convention, we plan to have a full separate report for our next seasonal edition. However, other than the crowding, it otherwise all went off rather well. Minor hiccoughs almost too trivial to mention did happen, the most serious of which a programme item that gamed Alzheimer's was pulled due to complaints from overseas ultra-sensitive types. (The gaming culture is different in northern Europe compared to the US, but some have difficulty in adjusting to diverse culture and nation events. A real shame as that item would have spread awareness as to a serious problem affecting our ageing population.) But this last aside, the Finns can rest assured that at the end of the day it all largely worked, and not all Worldcons can say that, let alone a nation's first. +++ Last year's ( 2016 ) Worldcon news here and a previous 2015 Worldcon standalone report here.

The bid to run the 2019 Worldcon goes to Ireland and Dublin . The result of the site selection vote was announced at this year's Worldcon in Helsinki. The GoHs for the Dublin 2019 Worldcon will be: Bill and Mary Burns (expat Brits living in the US and longstanding fans and more recently e-zines manager), Diane Duane (SF author living in Ireland), Ginjer Buchanan (US editor), Ian McDonald (Hugo-winning N. Irish author), Jocelyn Bell Burnell (science GoH and, of course, the discoverer of pulsars), and Steve Jackson (games designer). (We at SF² Concatenation are particularly delighted at the honouring of Bill and Mary Burns as Bill has links with the MaD SF group (Manchester and District) whose members have been encouraging of our efforts such as they are and two of whom (Harry and Charles) provided the printing of our first edition back in 1987.) We understand that the committee are planning a convention roughly the size of the Glasgow Worldcon in 2005 of 4,200. The venue's programme space can hold 2,300 so the Dublin team are probably hoping that their convention will not see the numbers of Finland this year, or even London (2014). And other than that we've heard no further details from Dublin. So, so as to be helpful, we point you to our non-fiction books section below and Dublin: The Considered Guide. Don't say we don't look after you. :-) And, to get you the mood, if you want a fiction book to read from a current Irish author and an Irish publisher then here is a recommendation in our forthcoming books' section below.

The New Zealand 2020 Worldcon bid is now committed to a Wellington venue. This is good news as Wellington is more compact with much within walking distance of the city centre and even that which is not is a short bus journey away from the city centre: there is much to see as this article from 2010 explains. So if you are northern hemisphere based, and you want a holiday of a lifetime with a Worldcon thrown in, then now is the time to start saving. (No other Worldcon since 2010 and in the foreseeable future (to the next decade) can offer you a trip under a different night sky (you can pretend you are on another planet). Similarly no other offers you the thrill of watching water go down the plug hole the wrong way!

NZ 2020 have shared with us their bid details. The convention has two potential Wellington venue. The first is being currently built – the Michael Fowler Centre, Te Papa National Museum and associated Amora Hotel – and if it is ready for 2020 then the Worldcon will be one of the first international events. The second is the TSB Arena, and the nearby Intercontinental Hotel. The organising committee feels that these venues can support a convention of 1,500 to 2,000. Return air fares from Europe and east coast USA/Canada to Wellington the organising committee report as being close to or under £1,500 (€1,700 / US$2,000). Auckland – which is New Zealand's air hub – services a large number of major airlines: Aer Lingus, Emirates, Etihad, Air Canada, Lufthansa, Qantas, Virgin, United and Delta to name a few. Wellington has flights from Air New Zealand, Qantas, Virgin Australia, Singapore, Jetstar, and more. If you want a single airline (so that if there are connection changes you deal with only one airline) from Western Europe then Qantas is a good one. The most likely convention hotel is the Intercontinental, they have beautiful conference spaces to supplement the principal venue. There is also a wide range of accommodation options from 5 star to backpacker, standard hotel to apartment hotels. Wellington has large numbers of restaurants within easy walking distance (we can testify to that). There is a great range, but the majority are excellent. Basically, throw a stone… As it happens the proposed Worldcon will coincide with a major food event (Wellington on a Plate), so more tasting menus should be available, as well as other treats for foodies. Weather: Since we would expect to hold a New Zealand Worldcon in August, it is towards the end of winter. The New Zealand climate is mild, but it would still be chilly outdoors. There would be a reasonable chance of rain at that time of year. Weather is changeable and the general advice is to dress in layers. When the Worldcon was in London (2014), the weather was very similar the Wellington weather over those days. Finally, we at SF² Concatenation having been supportive of New Zealand shifting its 2010 national convention to the weekend before the 2010 Australian Worldcon is making encouraging noises to the NZ bid regarding pre- and post convention activities with the local SF communities, and it may be that some such ancillary events take place. We will keep you posted.&nbp; +++ And don't forget elsewhere on this site this edition is an item on this year's New Zealand's national convention.

France's Worldcon bid for 2023 continues. No new news, but Nice (as we knew) is the proposed host city and has France's second most international airport. The proposed venue's main auditorium (for the Hugos etc.) holds 2,500.

Britain's Worldcon bid for 2024 has three likely venue options. The bid are keeping their cards close to their chest but we understand that they are currently looking at three potential venues: Liverpool, London and Glasgow. There is perhaps a slight leaning to Glasgow (which, of course, previously hosted the 1995 Worldcon and 2005 Worldcon). +++ Last British Isles Worldcon review here.

And finally….

Australian police shoot Batman character's the Joker and Harley Quinn. The cos play characters were performing an erotic act at an Australian nightclub. Both were attending the Saints & Sinners Ball, described as a party “for Australian swingers and those who are just curious.” The shooting took place after the nightclub was raided by around 40 police. One of the characters had a toy gun which the police say was pointed at them, but night club staff say that both were innocent. The man was shot in the stomach and taken to hospital with critical injuries. Subsequent reports say that he had stabilised.