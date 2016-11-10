Spring 2017

Key SF News and SF & Science Awards

Best SF/F books of 2016? Yes, it is the start of a new year and so time for an informal look back at the last one. Here are a few of the books that we rated published in the British Isles last year (obviously there are other worthy offerings as well as titles published elsewhere which also include some of these). We have a deliberately varied mix for you (alphabetically by author) so there should be something for everyone. So if you are looking for something to read then why not check out these Science Fiction and Fantasy books of 2016:-

Heart of Granite by James Barclay. A helter-skelter ride in the sky. Top Gun meets Dragonlance, with a little grisly organic biotech thrown in. Max Halloran is a drake rider, bonded to his mount, Martha. He flies as part of Inferno-X, the elite fighter wing of the titular, Heart of Granite – a living aircraft carrier that lumbers along the ground. We join him mid-flight, mid-mission, in an action packed aerial dogfight against a continental enemy over Africa...

The Tourist by Robert Dickinson. It is the near future and we are getting time-travelling visitors from the 23rd century coming to see what life was like back in the 21st. Our protagonist is attached to 'Happiness' and is a rep for the Tri-Millennium tourism company – a cheap rate version of the more classier Heritage package holiday operation – that operates out of Resort 4, a huge domed complex somewhere presumably in the Home counties outside of London. We (the readers) soon learn that the locals (21st century natives) are very aware of their tourist visitors and that they are from the future (though a few still think that time travel is science fiction). We also soon learn (though the natives are unaware) that in the decades to come there will be a near extinction event (NEE)…

Hex by Thomas Olde Heuvelt. Black Spring, a beautiful little place in the Hudson Valley. Stay, and you won’t want to leave, and you can’t anyway, not ever. Going away to college everyday and coming back at night is okay, but if you stay away longer you start to become suicidal. Why? Because you have seen Katherine van Wyler, the Black Rock Witch, the ghost of a seventeenth century woman whose eyes and mouth have been sewn shut and body wrapped in chains. Who walks the town at will. She can appear anywhere. And the town Council have fixed things to keep matters wrapped. What we have is a combination of a haunted house story, widened to become a haunted town story – and there aren’t many of those, mashing up against something like a young adult dystopian novel where the adults have agreed that the existence of the Black Rock Witch must be kept a secret from the outside world…

The Fireman by Joe Hill. A fungal disease is spreading fast wiping out humanity. Hill himself has said that it is "less like Matheson, more like Crichton. Less like Hell House , more like The Andromeda Strain ". The novel has caused quite a stir with many people liking it. Having said that a few do hate it, in part due to its length (over 750 pages) and in part due to some parallel's with his father's (Stephen King's) The Stand.

The Corporation Wars: Dissidence by Ken MacLeod. Set in the future, a bunch of dead dissidents led by Carlos the Terrorist are reawakened from stored memories into what they believe to be a virtual training simulation where they are prepped for battle against a group of consciousness-attaining robots who threaten the status quo. Everything in the new reality appears to be 'artificial intelligence' (AI) controlled, but the uppity robots refuse to do what they are supposed to, so Carlos and the rest of his disreputable group are sent into destroy them…

After Atlas by Emma Newman. Govcorp detective Carlos Moreno was only a baby when Atlas left Earth to seek truth among the stars. But in that moment, the course of Carlos's entire life changed. Atlas is what took his mother away; what made his father lose hope; what led Alejandro Casales, leader of the religious cult known as the Circle, to his door. And now, on the eve of the fortieth anniversary of Atlas's departure, it's got something to do why Casales was found dead in his hotel room - and why Carlos is the man in charge of the investigation...

The Gradual by Christopher Priest. Set in the Republic of Glaund, and analogue to many oppressive regimes of the 20th century. Alessandro Sussken is a composer of classical music. His career takes off after he writes a set of pieces about the islands he can see in the distance from his home. We follow his journey around the islands, and are introduced to the strange time zone differentials that affect Priest’s world… This is a time travel story with an original twist – fantasy rather than SF, with a strong first person voice and a compelling narrative.

Best SF/F films of 2016? Possibilities include:-

Arrival . When spacecraft appear over many of the Earth's cities, a translator is sought to establish communication… This is a rather good first contact film. Trailer here.

Captain America: Civil War . After another incident involving the Avengers results in collateral damage, political pressure mounts to install a system of accountability, headed by a governing body to oversee and direct the team. The new status quo fractures the Avengers, resulting in two camps, one led by Steve Rogers and his desire for the Avengers to remain free to defend humanity without government interference, and the other following Tony Stark's surprising decision to support government oversight and accountability. Trailer here.

Deadpool . Based upon Marvel Comics most unconventional anti-hero, Deadpool tells the origin story of former Special Forces operative turned mercenary Wade Wilson, who after being subjected to a rogue experiment that leaves him with accelerated healing powers, adopts the alter ego Deadpool. Armed with his new abilities and a dark, twisted sense of humour, Deadpool hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life. Trailer here.

Embers . This has not yet had a general release but has gained some traction at a number of film fests. In a dystopian future, an unidentified virus of some kind has caused a neurological disease of global proportions and has infected the majority of the Earth's population with memory loss. This is an art-house type offering. Trailer here.

The Girl with all the Gifts . SF horror based on the Mike Carey book. A scientist and a teacher living in a dystopian, almost post-apocalyptic future embark on a journey of survival with a special young girl named Melanie. Though this borrows from the zombie trope (in the broadest sense), this is a sufficiently novel treatment to raise it markedly above many of its obvious rivals. Trailer here.

Star Trek Beyond . The third in the Star Trek re-boot sees the crew face a destructive new foe from deep space. Trailer here.

Suicide Squad concerns villains from the DC comics universe (The Joker, Harlequin, Panda Man, Deadshot etc) brought together by the US government to combat some great problem. And yes, if you are into DC it is rather fun. Trailer here.

Viral . SF horror. Following the outbreak of a rage type virus that wipes out the majority of the human population, a young woman documents her family's new life in quarantine and tries to protect her infected sister. This has had a release in the US but not over here in Europe. Trailer here.

The 2016 Nobel Prizes for science have been announced. The science category wins were:-

Physics : David Thouless, Duncan Haldane and Michael Kosterlitz, all British born now working in the US. All three used maths to explain the physical effects in rare states of matter, such as superconductors, superfluids and thin magnetic films.

Chemistry : Jean-Pierre Sauvage (France), Sir J. Fraser Stoddart (Britain currently working in the US) and Bernard L. Feringa (Netherlands) for the design and synthesis of machines on a molecular scale.

Medicine : Yoshinori Ohsumi for his work on autophagy, the process by which cells self-destruct. His work in the 1990s was on yeasts but the mechanism has now been found in mammals and has implications for treating dementia and cancer.

For last year's 2015 Nobel Prizes, see here.

Best SF/F related (non-fiction) book of 2016? We do not usually cover best related (non-fiction) SF/F book of the year but with the recent loss of Peter Weston (Britain's longstanding leading SF fan) we should perhaps do a little more to value our heritage with those who were a part of it while we can. To this end you might want to consider checking out Rob Hanson's history of Brit SF fandom THEN: Science Fiction Fandom in the UK: 1930-1980 (ISBN 978-1-326-75326-9 (hrdbk) and 978-1-326-36675-9 (trdpbk).) Rob Hansen is acknowledged in Brian Aldiss' autobiography The Twinkling of an Eye as 'the historian of fanzines'. Then is Rob's ground-breaking history of British science fiction fandom from its first stirrings in the early 1930s to 1980 and a little beyond. Includes over 300 photos of contemporary fans of all eras, dozens of scans of representative fanzine covers selected from each decade, detailed source notes and a full index. (Spot the reference to Hatfield PSIFA Shoestringcons. Whatever happened to the souls behind them…?)

The 2016 IgNobel Awards have been announced and the awards presented at Harvard University (US). These are humorous science awards that – after pausing for initial consideration – make you think that they really do have a point. Among the category winners this year, the following caught our eye:-

Chemistry : Volkswagen, for solving the problem of excessive automobile pollution emissions by automatically, electromechanically producing fewer emissions whenever the cars are being tested.

Medicine : Christoph Helmchen, Carina Palzer, Thomas Munte, Silke Anders, and Andreas Sprenger, for discovering that if you have an itch on the left side of your body, you can relieve it by looking into a mirror and scratching the right side of your body (and vice versa).

Psychology : Evelyne Debey, Maarten De Schryver, Gordon Logan, Kristina Suchotzki, and Bruno Verschuere, for asking a thousand liars how often they lie, and for deciding whether to believe those answers.

Peace : Gordon Pennycook, James Allan Cheyne, Nathaniel Barr, Derek Koehler, and Jonathan Fugelsang for their scholarly study called 'On the Reception and Detection of Pseudo-Profound Bullshit'.

Last year's winners here.

The British Fantasy Awards were presented at FantasyCon, Scarborough. The winners were:-

Best Fantasy Novel (the Robert Holdstock Award): Uprooted by Naomi Novik

Best Horror Novel (the August Derleth Award): Rawblood by Catriona Ward

Best Novella : The Pauper Prince and the Eucalyptus Jinn by Usman T. Malik

Best Anthology : The Doll Collection edited by Ellen Datlow

Best Artist : Julie Dillon

Best Collection : Ghost Summer: Stories by Tananarive Due

Best Comic/Graphic Novel : Bitch Planet by Kelly Sue DeConnick, Valentine De Landro,

Robert Wilson IV and Cris Peter (Image Comics) (#2–5)

Best Film/Television Production : Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell dir. Peter Harness (BBC 1)

Best Independent Press : Angry Robot and commissioning editor Marc Gascoigne

Best Magazine/Periodical : Beneath Ceaseless Skies edited by Scott H. Andrews

Best Newcomer (the Sydney J. Bounds Award): Zen Cho, for Sorcerer to the Crown

Best Non-Fiction : Letters to Tiptree edited by Alexandra Pierce and Alisa Krasnostein

Best Short Fiction : 'Fabulous Beasts' by Priya Sharma

The Special Award (the Karl Edward Wagner Award): The FantasyCon redshirts (gophers)

past and present.

The Royal Society Insight Investment Science Book Prize 2016 has been presented. (This was originally the Riyal Society's COPUS Book Award.) The winner was The Invention of Nature: Alexander von Humboldt's New World by Andrea Wulf. The book concerns Alexander von Humboldt (1769-1859) who is arguably the great lost scientist. More things have been named after him than anyone who has ever lived – towns, rivers, mountain ranges, a penguin, a giant squid and even the mare Humboldtianum on the Moon. He inspired generations of thinkers and writers – Darwin set sail on the Beagle because of Humboldt, Napoleon was jealous of him and Captain Nemo in Jules Verne’s famous Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea owned all of his books. Yet today he is almost forgotten.

The 2016 World Fantasy Awards have been presented at the World Fantasy Convention in Columbus (US). The winners were:-

Novel : The Chimes by Anna Smaill

Novella : The Unlicensed Magician by Kelly Barnhill

Short Fiction : 'Hungry Daughters of Starving Mothers ' by Alyssa Wong

Anthology : She Walks in Shadows by (eds) Silvia Moreno-Garcia & Paula R. Stiles

Collection : Bone Swans by C. S. E. Cooney

Artist : Galen Dara

Special Award – Professional : Stephen Jones for The Art of Horror

Special Award – Nonprofessional : John O’Neill for Black Gate

The World Fantasy Lifetime Achievement Awards winners for 2016 were David Hartwell and Andrzej Sapkowski.

+++ For last year's winners see here.

Spain's 2016 Ignotus Awards were presented at the Hispacon within this year's Eurocon in Bracelona. The Ignotus has been Spain's national SF Award since 1991, equivalent to the British SF Awards, and is presented at Spain's annual national convention, Hispacon, sponsored by the Asociacion Española de Fantasía, Ciencia Ficcion y Terror (the Spanish Association of Fantasy, Science Fiction and Horror) which was this year subsumed into the Eurocon. The Award is voted on by association members, convention attendees and fans. The winners were:-

Novel : Challenger [Challenger] by Guillem López

Novella : 'Naturaleza Humana' ['Human Nature'] by César Mallorqu&iacure;

Short Story : 'La Bestia Humana de Birkenau' ['The Human Beast of Birkenau'] by Sergio Mars

Anthology : A la Deriva en el Mar de las Lluvias [Adrift in the Sea of Rains] edited by Mariano Villarreal

Book Series : 'Yo soy Más de Series' ['I'm More Series'] commissioned by Fernando Moreno and Victor Miguel Angel Gallardo

Article : 'Antologías de ciencia ficción en Espana' ['Spanish Science Fiction Anthologies'] by Cristina Jurado

Illustration : Cover for Mariposas del Oeste [Butterflies of the West'] by Juan Miguel Aguilera

Audiovisual production : El Ministerio del Tiempo by [The Ministry of Time] television series

Comic / Graphic novel : Universo [Universe] by Albert Monteys

Magazine : Delirio

Foreign Novel : Las Primeras Quince vidas de Harry August [ The First Fifteen Lives of Harry August ] by Claire North

Foreign Short Story : 'Algoritmos Para el Amor' ['Algorithms for Love'] by Ken Liu

Website : Sentido de la Maravilla [Sense of Wonder]

Also presented was the Gabriel Award for significant and valuable contributions to the world of speculative fiction which this year went to Francisco Arellano the science fiction editor, translator and writer. In addition to translating over a hundred novels into Spanish, he has compiled a dozen long anthologies of stories by Spanish and foreign authors. He directed the important science fiction collections of Miraguano and La Biblioteca del Laberinto, where these days he selects work for the magazine Delirio.

Notes: Mariano Villarreal also won an Ignotus for 'Best Anthology last year. The First Fifteen Lives of Harry August by Claire North was short-listed for the 2015 Clarke (Book) Award. El Ministerio del Tiempo by [The Ministry of Time] television series also won a Eurocon Award at the same convention (see below) as this year's Ignotuses (Ignoti?) were presented. +++ Last year's Ignotus Awards here. +++ See also the Catalan Awards below.

The Ictineu Awards for Best Catalan SF were presented at this year's Hispacon dinner following the Ignotus Awards within this year's Eurocon. The Award is managed by the Catalan Society of Ciència-Ficció i Fantasia [Catalan SF & Fantasy Society]. The principal category wins were:-

Novel : Michelíada by Antoni Munné-Jordà

Foreign Novel : Medio Rey [ The Half King ] by Joe Abercrombie

The dinner was mid-level hotel food consisting of stuffed ravioli, followed by a somewhat indifferent salmon, all rounded off with a fresh fruit salad (which was good) supposedly covered with a Bergamota syrup (which it wasn't or at least did not seem to be). With regards to the award presentation, everything was in either Spanish or Catalan but the excellent company and enthusiastic atmosphere carried the few non-Iberians present from the Eurocon through an enjoyable evening.

The 2016 Eurocon Awards were presented at this year's Eurocon in Barcelona. Award ceremonies – be they Hugo or the European SF Society's Eurocon Awards (ESFS) – can be lengthy drawn out affairs. This year it was the other extreme and almost a perfunctory add-on to the convention's closing ceremony rather than being its centrepiece; the list of winners was simply read out and we did not even get to see what this year's awards looked like. This year there were quite a few ties due to there being a few hot runners and a small number of national delegates (two per European country) and those attending the ESFS business meetings. The winners were:-

European Grand Master : Herbert W. Franke (Germany)

Hall of Fame

Best Author : Tom Croshill (Latvia)

Best Artist : Stephan Martinère (France)

Best Magazine : Bifrost (France)

Best Publisher : Nova – Ediciones B (Spain)

Best Promoter : James Bacon (Ireland) who tied with…

Roberto Quaglia (Italy)

and the Organisers of Archipelacon (Finland & Sweden)

Best Translator : Andrew Bromfield (Great Britain)

Spirit of Dedication Awards

Best Author : Guillem López (Spain)

Best Artist : Kristina Bilota Toxicpanda (Croatia)

Best Fanzine : SuperSonic (Spain)

Best Website : Risingshadow (Finland)

Best Dramatic Presentation : El Ministerio Del Tiempo [The Ministry of Time] (Spain)

that tied with The Shaman (Austria)

Best Creator of Children’s Science Fiction or Fantasy Books : Sofia Rhei (Spain)

And the there were a slew of Encouragement Awards. These go to young authors considered by one or both of the two Eurocon 'national delegates' for each country and are there to give them a little encouragement. After nomination they usually go though on the nod.

Background Information: The European Grandmaster went to Herbert W. Franke who is very well known in Germany, his native Austria and by genre aficionados elsewhere in Europe. His novels include: Das Gedankennetz [The Mind Net] (1961), Der Orchideenkafig [The Orchid Cage], Schule fur Ubermenschen [School for Supermen] (1980 and Spiegel der Gedanken [Mirror of Thought]. This award win is both well deserved and an example of ESFS members at their best voting outside of the current year's host nation. Tom Croshill is known in Latvia but also has achieved some SF attention in his adopted N. America with three Nebula nominations. His work has also been nominated for the Latvian Annual Literature Award. As few from the very small European nations win awards, this Eurocon recognition is particularly welcome. James Bacon is not really well known in the ESFS Community outside of those that interact with Worldcons (and, of course, his home nation Ireland). However he has done much to raise Ireland's fan profile within the Worldcon community within which he is active. Roberto Quaglia has been omnipresent within the ESFS community and, as a past ESFS Officer, was behind ESFS's most significant development in the 2000s with the upgrading and further development of its website including linking to many past Eurocon online reviews (now, after a few subsequent years of his being out of office, sadly dwindling due to net-rot which demonstrates that such need continual looking after). However he is better known within the ESFS community for having attended virtually every Eurocon from the mid-1990s to the present and beyond ESFS in European fandom specifically for attending non-Eurocon SF events beyond his native Italy in Romania and Russia as well as oiling the wheels between these fandoms and the European SF community as a whole. In addition he has written fiction both as a solo author and with others. He also previously garnered an Aelita Award (Russia), and of course he is known us at SF2 Concatenation mission control. Archipelacon was arguably Scandinavia's first major, non-Eurocon, international convention and a sort of mini dry-run for the forthcoming Helsinki Worldcon in 2017. Andrew Bromfield is a translator of Russian books for British imprints whose talents have steadily improved. As such he has played a pivotal role in bringing recent Russian SF/F books to the Anglophone readership especially Sergei Lukyanenko's 'Watch' series. El Ministerio Del Tiempo [The Ministry of Time] is a hugely popular Spanish show (it won an Ignotus Award -- see above) that concerns a temporal secret service policing the integrity of the space time continuum: think, the background setting of Robert Silverberg's Up The Line (1969) and perhaps Isaac Asimov's The End of Eternity (1955). This was a hosting nation win but a very worthy one in a recent Eurocon category that has had debatable past results. (Trailer here.)

The Utopiales and other Awards were presented at this year's Utopiales in Nantes, France. (an event that is a big as Worldcon). The principal category wins were:-

Literature

Prix Utopiales Européen (Novel): Le Vivant [The Living] by Anna Starobinets

Prix Utopiales Européen Jeunesse (Juvenile SF): Empreinte Digitale [Digital Print] by Patrice Favaro

Honorable Mention: Les Copies by Jesper Wung-Sung

Prix Julia Verlanger : Le Club des Punk Contre l’Apocalypse Zombie [ The Punk Club Versus the Zombie Apocalypse ] by Karim Berrouka

Prix de la Meilleure Bande Dessinée de SF (Graphic Novel): Nefer: Chants et Contes des Premières Terres [Nefer: Songs and Tales from the First Lands ] by Arnaud Boutle

Cinéma

International Competition of Feature Films - Juried : Realive by Mateo Gil (Trailer here)

International Competition of Feature Films – Attendees Vote : Realive by Mateo Gil

Special Mention International Competition of Feature Films – Juried : Sam Was Here by Christophe Deroo

Prix du Jury Courts (Shorts) Métrages : Planemo by Veljko Popovic

Honourable mention: Decorado by Alberto Vásquez

Prix du Public Courts (Shorts) Métrages : Automatic Fitness by Alejandra Tomei

Jane Yolen becomes the 32nd SFWA Damon Knight Grand Master. The award is given by Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America for 'lifetime achievement in science fiction and/or fantasy'. She is the author of around 350 books.

The John Maddox prize for 2016 has gone to Elizabeth Loftus for her research on human memory despite harassment from those in the US legal system. The John Maddox prize is for researchers working in the face of hostility and repression. Elizabeth Loftus' work at California U. on false memories demonstrated that a number of legal prosecutions were based on unreliable eye-witness testimony. The award is sponsored by the British based Nature, the Kohn Foundation and Sense About Science.

The 2016 Eurocon was held in Barcelona. This year's event was called BCon and was Spain's first Eurocon (though no 'beacon' was lit to signal an impending armada). Cutting straight to the chase, many nations who have already had a number of Eurocons under their belts would have been proud to have put on this one. We have previously covered a number of the 2016 Eurocon's developments in the run-up to the event:-

(Spring 2014) Bids sought for the 2016 Eurocon

(Summer 2014) Barcelona wins 2016 Eurocon bid

(Autumn 2014) First Progress Report published and preliminary themes

(Spring 2015) Second Progress Report published

(Summer 2015) Hotel details and rates to be announced

(Autumn 2015) Progress Report 3: local and hotel information

(Spring 2016) Social activities around the Eurocon and extra GoH

(Summer 2016) Activities for non-Eurocon members and travel details for arriving

Barcelona, the capital of the Catalan part of Spain, has been developing a regional SF community and as such Barcelona's Eurocon was appropriately at the Centre de Cultura Contemporània de Barcelona (CCCB). This itself was rather poignant as revealed by a local Barcelona Councillor and a senior CCCB secretariat member at the convention's opening ceremony: this Eurocon was a kind of Catalan SF breakout event into – as well as welcoming those from – the broader European SF community. The venue building itself was a tasteful mix of old and new and ideal for a Eurocon and the near 800 or so, plus some members of the public in the dealers hall and so open events, who attended with a variety of different sized halls for the programme. These ranged from a large theatre hall that could hold nearly all the convention through to smaller rooms for a hundred or so.

A spacious, underground hall served as a dealers hall with a small café area and green room. It is impossible in the space available here to provide a full representation of all the treasures on offer as there were many. For example, the Polish were giving out copies of a special Eurocon edition in English of their semi-prozine Smokopolitan with its mix of fiction and articles: on-line version here. Here the latter were most interesting as they provided a profile of Poland's SF scene from genre writers to SF conventions and which included an article on Polish SF in the communist era. Then there were those around the con with their own projects such as the Romulans from Bucharest with their Neverdie graphic novel (based on the Petre Ipirescu story) to pitch to European comic and graphic novel publishers. Such ventures provide added value and make Eurocons special. The convention also saw this year's ESFS Eurocon awards (not so much presented as) announced, as well as the Spanish Ignotus and Catalan Ictineu Awards that had a proper presentation dinner.

There was a substantive programme pack which included a souvenir zine as well as many odd and ends including cards that had scan-codes for European e-books including for Sky City and Waiting for the Machines to Fall Asleep Danish and Swedish SF anthologies, in addition to the usual programme schedule. The gem in the convention package was a tri-lingual (hence it was large) copy of the Catalan SF classic novella Typescript of the Second Origin in Catalan, Spanish and, notably for the first time, English. This was a real coup for the convention!

The programme had six streams with a 7th based in the main hotel just a block away for the business meetings of various SF groups including the European SF Society (ESFS). Additionally, elsewhere there were films and at the local (reportedly Europe's largest) SF bookshop, Gigamesh (itself a con sponsor), there were many author signing sessions. The programme itself was largely split between items in English and Spanish with a few in Catalan: there was always something (if not a choice) of items on in both English and separately Spanish: the opening ceremony was in all three. Given the number of GoHs and that the programme aimed to cover the breadth of genre interests, there was little science (one of this website's principal SFnal foci); them's the breaks, Eurocons vary (and the better for it). But there was so much going on as well as a number of social café areas that there was plenty to keep everyone occupied. Now, many of you missed the Eurocon, nonetheless you can get still a flavour of the programme from where you are sitting as a number of the items were videoed for YouTube. Just type in "Eurocon 2016 –" (that's 'Eurocon 2016 [hyphen]') into the YouTube search box to get a list of videos on offer. (Nearly all the search results relate to the Barcelona Eurocon but a couple relate to a Christian festival that has hijacked the 'Eurocon' name, but these are obvious.) This vid recording was a brilliant move by the committee enabling not only others see programme items but for those who attended check out items they would not normally see in the course of a hectic con. Yes, convention YouTubing has been done before, but nobody has done it to this extent: clearly this is part of the future of SF cons. So, you missed out on the socialising, the local architecture, the new personal encounters, the re-encountering of past acquaintances, the partying, but you can still get a flavour of the programme via the online vids. To get you started there are links to the GoH and science items below:-

Interview with GoH Aliette de Bodard

Interview with fan GoH Péter Michaleczky ( what did Darth Vader do with fine wine? )

Interview with GoH Richard Morgan

Interview with GoH Rhianna Pratchett

Interview with non-European GoH Brandon Sanderson

Interview with GoH Andrzej Sapkowski

Interview with GoH Johanna Sinisalo

Beyond Jurassic Park ( An introduction to genomics plus the latest - CRISPR-Cas9 )

How Your Brain Cheats You ( Psychology with added fruity language )

Is Venus Habitable? ( Inhospitable certainly, but perhaps there's one place..? )

Lovecraft: The Scientific Sources ( Cthulhu et al were based upon 19th century science )

Machines That Kill ( Killer drones and robots are here. Skynet coming? )

Surfing Space-Time ( Science flaws in SF – School science level fun discussion )

Verne Versus Wells ( The two science predicting SF, founding grandmaster authors compared )

Where are the Aliens? ( Fermi discussion, including SF2 Concat's bioscience editor )

Also in the mix was…

SF in Italy & Romania ( Rome's lost legion, with an SF2 Concat' contributor )

And a George Orwell walk around Barcelona's Ramblas.

The 2016 Eurocon: What others say. A brief surf of the blogs a month after the event reveals among others the following conreps and comments:-

Sara Martin Alegre blogs.uab.cat/saramartinalegre/2016/11/10/after-eurocon-2016-barcelona

Amazing Stories amazingstoriesmag.com/2016/11/eurocon-2016-part-1/

Julie Novakova julienovakova.com/eurocon-2016-watch-it-online

Cheryl Morgan cheryl-morgan.com/?p=23605

Sharon Reamer sharonreamer.blogspot.co.uk/2016/11/back-from-eurocon.html

Sweden's Euroconrunners eurocon2011.se/eurocon-2016-in-barcelona

Ian Watson anwatson.info/did-the-barcelona-eurocon-really-happen

Lars Ahn Pedersen (in Danish) arsahn.dk/berlin-barcelona-og-eurocon/

SF Mandiner (in Hungarian) sci-fi.mandiner.hu/cikk/20161114_vyne_eurocon_2016_barcelona_1_resz

SF Portal (in Hungarian) sfportal.hu/beszamolo-eurocon-2016-barcelona-1-resz-18940.scifi

Cristina Alve (in Portuguese) osrascunhos.com/2016/11/09/assim-foi-portugal-na-eurocon/

Fantastic Fiction (in Spanish) fantasticaficcion.com/index.php/una-mirada-a-la-eurocon-2016

Letters Boy (in Spanish) /boywithletters.blogspot.co.uk/2016/11/cronica-eurocon-2016.html

Marta Medina (in Spanish) elconfidencial.com/cultura/2016-11-04/eurocon-2016-ciencia-ficcion-barcelona-bcon_1284942/

Textosensolfa (in Spanish) textosensolfa.com/2016/11/08/eurocon-2016-barcelona-literatura-sin-genero-de-dudas-ii/

Zena (in Spanish) zena.cat/resum-la-nostra-cobertura-de-leurocon-2016

SF² Concatenation will hopefully have its own standalone review of the 2016 Barcelona Eurocon in next season's (summer 2017) edition.

The 2016 European SF Society (ESFS) business meeting was held at the 2016 Eurocon in Barcelona. The ESFS officers informed the meeting that they had Skype met between Eurocons to discuss changes to the awards, such consideration constitution by the officers as a group had not been undertaken by the previous administration the previous decade. Consequently, many of the changes that were proposed at the previous Eurocon (St Petersburg) were positive though a few may transpire to be problematic, time will tell. These were all ratified at this meeting subject to a couple of very minor changes arising from discussion at the meeting and the officers affirmed that they would continue to scrutinise the constitution and monitor matters. There was one query about the current award nominations but after the officers had a two-minute huddle, it was decided that the objection was not valid under the current constitution but would have been valid under the new one: it’s a spirit of the constitution vs. letter of the constitution thing. All in all the meeting was positive and ESFS, after its recent wilderness years, seems to be moving forward. This year also saw the new officers complete their first term of three years. They were all re-elected. The one officer of old – Bridget Wilkinson – who has quietly provided a valuable heritage service across various officer regimens for a quarter of a century, decided to stand down. All were appreciative of her contributions. The site selection for 2018 was made.

The 2017 Eurocon (Dortmund, Germany) has released its Progress Report 3. One of the programme tracks will showcase the host nation's classic SF ranging from the film Metropolis through to Perry Rhodan. There will also be a number of items exploring the boundary between science fact and science fiction, which should appeal to this site's regulars. Helpfully for visiting Eurocon regulars (who need to plan the duration of their stay well in advance to book work leave and get the best travel details) the convention has confirmed that there will be both advance and post Eurocon social gatherings. The pre-con-party will be on the Thursday and the post-con-party on Sunday either side of the con. Both parties will start at 6 pm in Hövels-Brauhaus (Hoevels Brewery), Hoher Wall 5-7, 44137 Dortmund, where visitors can enjoy traditional German country style food, lots of German beer and other beverages! Plus there are tourist things visitors can do should they wish to arrive a day early for orientation or stay a day later. Many fans who followed their bid for Eurocon may already have planned a visit to the Dortmund Brewery Museum but there are other tourist attractions including a Natural History Museum that covers the past 55 million years (which one of our bioscientists says takes us back to the Earth's last major carbon isotope excursion to the current one and its climatic warm blip of over 100,000 years). At the German Health & Safety at Work Exhibition there is a simulator where you can test your ability to drive a heavy lorry. More news will be released with future Progress Reports.

The 2018 Eurocon will be held in Amiens, France. This will be France's fourth Eurocon: as the last one was Fayence in 1990, the country is undoubtedly overdue to host the event. Amiens was the home to Jules Verne so the locals can expect some house gawping. Indeed the Eurocon's name will be Nemo 2018 in honour of Verne's anti-hero. The French national convention will be held the day before the Eurocon so there may be the possibility for some informal or even organised social gatherings for visiting European fans from outside of France a full day before the actual Eurocon itself and a preliminary tourist cum orientation day for such visitors. The GoHs will be: Vladimir Arenev (Ukranian author), Pierre Bordage (French author), Philippe Curval (French author), Aliette de Bodard (fantasy writer of Franco-Vietnamese decent but born in the USA and currently domiciled in France who was also a GoH at last year's Eurocon), Laurent Genefort (French author) and Ian Watson (British writer now resident in Spain). Given it has been over a quarter of a century since the last French Eurocon one can forgive the GoH selection perhaps being a little heavy on host nationals and especially since it has been a few years since a French author other than Aliette has been a GoH at a Eurocon. We can also expect good French wine and cuisine, so all in all lots to look forward to.

A 2019 Eurocon bid marker has been placed by and for Northern Ireland. The 2016 European SF Society's business meeting saw a bid marker presented by N. Ireland for the 2019 Eurocon. The bid group is for Titancon. The proposers are a seasoned convention running group who have run a number of Titancons over the years. These are small fantasy conventions (apparently ~200 strong) with a strong focus on the Game of Thrones television series. The thinking behind the bid is that they plan to hold it a few days after the proposed Dublin venued 2019 Worldcon. This is an interesting idea, however the proposed bid raises a number of questions. This bid marker is all well and rather good but why does this convention need to be a Eurocon? The Eurocon is primarily an SF convention, albeit with fantasy included, also the Eurocon is a large, pan-European SF focussed event. What the Eurocon most certainly is not is a small event with a primarily a fantasy focus, nor does it tend to concentrate on just one TV show. True, there are many Game of Thrones (GoT) fans and a number will be at the Dublin Worldcon, but does this make for a sufficiently broad a foundation for a Eurocon? The Titancon folk seem wedded to a GoT theme and indeed they plan a GoT scene tour the day after the convention. If this bid is truly a serious one for a Eurocon then the proposers have a number of mountains to climb for their convention to be centred on European SF. Alternatively, they could quite easily organise a post-Dublin Worldcon relaxacon perfectly successfully without it being a Eurocon, or if they really did want a European dimension they could request ESFS to grant them 'Euroconference' status (there is a provision in the European SF Society constitution for just such a circumstance). Hopefully the Titancon representatives at the 2016 Barcelona Eurocon will have gained an idea as to how SFnal and how European the SF Eurocon really is and will convey that to their colleagues who can decide whether or not to go down the post-Dublin Game of Thrones relaxacon route, or alternatively the road to a proper SF Eurocon (albeit with some GoT on the side). Equally hopefully there will be rival bids for the 2019 Eurocon as that might help focus minds and give Eurocon fans (who will vote on the 2019 site selection) a genuine choice. Of course we could have our cake an eat it: we could have a proper Eurocon earlier in the year to the August Dublin Worldcon (or even a week before so people can hop to Dublin) as well as a post-Dublin (non-Eurocon) GoT Titancon relaxacon shortly after. We will see, but it would be helpful if Titancon clarified their Euro thinking and proposals sooner rather than later so that we can consider matters properly.

A 2020 Eurocon bid marker has been placed for Croatia. The 2016 European SF Society's business meeting saw a bid marker presented by Croatia for the 2020 Eurocon. The bidding team is a young band of convention organisers who have a number of conventions under their belts. Furthermore, Croatia held a Eurocon not long ago in 2012. This being only four years ago is short enough for experience to be handed on to the young team, yet by 2020 eight years will have passed so Croatia cannot be accused of hogging the Eurocon. The bid's name is Futuricon and the venue city is Rijeka, a picturesque, seaside town that is a local tourist attraction. The Croatian weather for early October, the bid's date, should be similar to that of Barcelona at last year's Eurocon.

Eurocons further in the future…? At Barcelona there were very tentative musings for 2021 by Italy and 2022 by Luxembourg.

A New Hugo Award category is to be trialled. Fans voted in August 2016 for a new Hugo award for 'Best Series', which could be added in 2018. This will now be trialled at the forthcoming 2017 Worldcon in Helsinki. Each Worldcon Committee has the authority to introduce a special category Hugo award, and Worldcon 75 has decided to test 'Best Series' in 2017. This follows the precedent of the 2009 Worldcon, which trialled 'Best Graphic Story' before it became a regular Hugo the following year. Fans at Worldcon 75 will be able to decide whether to ratify the 'Best Series' for future years and suggest revisions to the award definition at the World Science Fiction Society Business Meeting held in Helsinki during the 2017 convention.

The Hugo Award season has opened for nominations. The nominating period for the 2017 Hugo Awards has begun. All nomination ballots must be postmarked by 17th March 2017 or submitted by 11:59 pm Pacific Daylight Time on 17th March. In order to participate, nominators must have purchased membership in Worldcon 75, MidAmericon II or Worldcon 76 in San José (the current members of the World Science Fiction Society, WSFS) by 31st January 2017. WSFS members are encouraged to nominate up to five works/individuals in each category that they believe are worthy of a Hugo. The final ballot will be announced in early April, and the awards will be presented on 11 August at Worldcon 75 in Helsinki, Finland. Only Worldcon 75 members will be able to vote on the final ballot and choose the winners. The nominations will be subject to the new EPH ('E Pluribus Hugo') measures, which means that the more works one nominates within each category then the less strength those nominations receive. So nominators should only vote for works they really want to see on the ballot. (We have covered all this before and so will not go into detail again. Next year might even see EPH+. There are other more sensible measures in place and also on track for potential future implementation. The reason for all this is due to the Puppies affair previously covered.) All WSFS members are encouraged to nominate so as to capture the widest views as to the most significant SF works of 2016. What will be particularly interesting will be to see whether this year's Worldcon – the first to be held on mainland continental Europe for over a quarter of a century (1990) – will see more European SF recognised.

The 2017 Worldcon to be held in Finland already has over 4,500 members from 45 countries. "The public interest for science fiction and fantasy is bigger than ever all over the world. This is an opportunity to reach out to new audiences and literally bring the world to Worldcon," said the convention's co-chair Jukka Halme. "We want to offer an interesting programme that reflects the latest trends, not just in literature, but also in comics, films, TV, music, and art. We’ll try some new things, but we will still respect the traditions of Worldcon, making sure that recurring members will feel at home. There will be something for everyone," he added. The 75th World Science Fiction Convention, Worldcon 75 will take place in Helsinki, Finland, 9th-13th August 2017. +++ 'Strident' fandom troubles seem to have spread to Helsinki with the sacking of their 'Music' programme co-ordinator. Much of the on-line debate has gone off open access to private mode (for understandable reasons). See sections 8 – 11 plus bottom-of-page comments at File 770 here.

France's bid to host the Worldcon in 2023 has announced its intended venue. It will be held in Nice, on France's Mediterranean coast near the foothills to the Maritime Alps. So we can expect daytime temperatures in mid-20s°C. The venue building will – if the bid wins – be the Acropolis conference centre which itself will by 2023 have a tram link to the airport. The team are accepting pre-supporting memberships.

Gollancz has celebrated SF Gateway's 5th anniversary and other achievements. Gollancz staff, together with a score of SF authors, some SF encyclopaedists and additional assorted SF personalities (including some associated with SF² Concatenation), author agents and so forth, gathered in Foyles Bookshop (London) to mark SF Gateway's 5th year and over one million e-books sold. SF Gateway publishes in e-form many worthy SF titles no longer in paper print. Gollancz is also responsible for the rolling on-line edition of the SF Encyclopaedia. The on-line edition began in 2011 with the 1.3 million words of the 2nd print edition of the SF Encyclopaedia as its starting point: last autumn it passed the 5.2 million words mark. A great evening, good company and rather nifty nibbles.

The Galaxy's greatest comic, 2000AD, will be marking its 40th anniversary in February. 2000AD began in 1977. This puts our SF² Concatenation 30th into some sort of perspective especially as our founding editors have always had a connection with 2000AD not least through Hatfield PSIFA officially being granted permission in 1979 to adopt the Gronk as its mascot the same year that PSIFA's Shoestringcon 1: Polycon had the 2000AD team among its GoHs. So it goes without saying that we wish 2000AD and the current team very many happy returns. +++ This forthcoming celebration builds upon those in October ( 2016 ) held to mark 2000AD's 2000th edition. These included signings at specialist SF shops in: London, Edinburgh, Eastbourne, Shrewsbury, Cardiff, Manchester, Dublin and also outside the British Isles in Sydney Australia as well as Los Angeles in the USA. Splundig. +++ A 2000AD Anniversary event has been announced for 11th February 2017 at the Hammersmith Novotel, London, W6 8DR. Hammersmith is well connected by underground/metro with Heathrow airport (Piccadilly line no changes) for visitors to Britain, and connections with London's mail rail stations are not difficult. Over a score of 2000AD former editors, writers and artists are slated to attend. Registration is via 2000ADonline.com.

Analog and Asimov's change publishing schedules to bi-monthly. Both publications have seen a slowly declining circulation year-on-year from peaks in the very early 1980s of 110,000 and 100,000 respectively, to today falling by over three-quarters. This has put the publishers, Dell, on the spot. So, they have decided that they will not increase the publications' annual subscriptions but alter their publication pattern. So from now on ( January 2017 ) they are moving from ten issues a year (of eight regular-sized issues and two 'double' issues) to six 208-page double issues. The total number of fiction pages remains the same. The move to bi-monthly publication effectively reduces compilation/binding, packaging and distribution costs. It also facilitates the magazines' capacities for more novella-length fiction if they want.

The Galaktika scandal: now the SF Writers of America (SFWA) speaks out. As we reported back in April last year ( 2016 ) the newly resurrected and Eurocon Award winning Hungarian magazine Galaktika seems to have been pirating nearly all of its recent foreign language content. Subsequent statements from the editor and publisher finally confirmed that things were not right, albeit without full clarity. Now the SFWA has formally recommended "that authors, editors, translators, and other publishing professionals avoid working with Galaktika until the magazine has demonstrated that existing issues have been addressed and that there will be no recurrence."

All the StarShip Sofa and the District of Wonders network suite of podcasts are now paying for short stories. From January ( 2017 ) for every story 2000 up to 16,000 words they play they will pay US$50 (about £35). (They don't accept flash fiction.)

Heath Robinson to get a museum. William Heath Robinson (1872 – 1944) is known to older SF buffs as a cartoonist/artist who drew fantastical, often complex, almost steampunk, styled devices – think Wallace and Gromit. The museum will be located in Pinner, north-west London, and will feature the largest collection of his work.

The Odyssey SF Writers course will meet 5th – 14th July ( 2017 ). Based at the campus of Saint Anselm College, it meets for over four hours each day, five days a week, for both workshops and lectures. Feedback reveals the strengths and weaknesses in students' manuscripts. An advanced curriculum provides the writing tools necessary to strengthen those weak areas. Students spend about eight hours more per day writing and critiquing each other’s work. Tuition is US$2,025, and housing in campus apartments is US$870 for a double room and US$1,740 for a single. The Parasite Publications Character Awards, sponsored by Odyssey graduate Sara King, provide financial assistance to three character-based writers wishing to attend. The awards provide three scholarships in the amounts of US$2,025 (full tuition), US$500, and US$300. Guest tutors this year will include Alex Jablokov; J. A. White, Michael J. Sullivan, Gemma Files, and E. C. Ambrose, and the SF literary agent Mark Gottlieb will also be present as will, by Skype, David Brin. See www.odysseyworkshop.org.

Best-selling historical novelist turns to fantasy with trilogy. Conn Iggulden historical fiction and his non-fiction has British sales alone of over 3 million: he has over seven million copies sold globally. Now he is turning to fantasy and has sold a trilogy to Michael Joseph. The first book in the 'Empire of Salt' trilogy is set in a world where dying magic and new technology are weapons in an age-old struggle for power. With themes ripped straight from historical fiction – a city filled with treachery and violence, in which political freedoms and personal ambitions vie with family loyalty for dominance – Iggulden weaves a narrative peopled by warriors and spies, magicians and mercenaries. The book will be published in hardback on 27th July.

A copy of J. K. Rowlings' The Tales of Beedle the Bard has been auctioned for almost £370,000 (US$463,000). The bejewelled copy was sold by Barry Cunningham, the publisher who first signed the author. He had it auctioned with permission of J. K. Rowling and some of the proceeds went to one of her favourite charities. The Tales of Beedle the Bard was one of the top selling books in 2008. Previously a copy of a limited edition – only seven made – was sold for £2,000,000 (US$4,000,000) in 2007 (the eagle-eyed among you will note that the US dollar was weak then due to the sub-prime mortgage financial crash). The copy just auctioned was one of these. +++ For comparison, in 2013 a copy of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone fetched £150,000 (US$225,000) a first edition Hobbit (1937) sold for £137,000 in 2015.

A copy of Isaac Newton's Principia has sold for US$3.7 million (£2.6m). Auctioned at Christies in New York it fetched twice as much as expected. Newton's Philosophiæ Naturalis Principia Mathematica contains Newton's laws of motion as well as universal gravitation. Previously in 2013 a copy that had been given to James II of England (the Scottish numbers are different) sold for US$2.5 million (£1.6m).