Summer 2017

Key SF News & SF Awards

This season's major award news includes:-

The nominations for the 2017 Hugo Awards for 'SF achievement' covering the year 2016 have been announced. The nominations for the principal Hugo categories (those categories attracting 1,000 or more nominators) were:-

Best Novel (2,078 ballots):-

All the Birds in the Sky by Charlie Jane Anders

A Closed and Common Orbit by Becky Chambers

Death’s End by Cixin Liu, translated by Ken Liu

Ninefox Gambit by Yoon Ha Lee

The Obelisk Gate by N. K. Jemisin

Too Like the Lightning by Ada Palmer

Best Novella (1,410 ballots):-

The Ballad of Black Tom by Victor LaValle

The Dream-Quest of Vellitt Boe by Kij Johnson

Every Heart a Doorway by Seanan McGuire

Penric and the Shaman by Lois McMaster; Bujold

A Taste of Honey by Kai Ashante Wilson

This Census-Taker by China Miéville

Best Novelette (1,097 ballots):-

Alien Stripper Boned From Behind By The T-Rex by Stix Hiscock

'The Art of Space Travel' by Nina Allan

'The Jewel and Her Lapidary' by Fran Wilde

'The Tomato Thief' by Ursula Vernon

'Touring with the Alien' by Carolyn Ives Gilman

'You'll Surely Drown Here If You Stay' by Alyssa Wong

Best Short Story (1,275 ballots):-

'The City Born Great' by N. K. Jemisin

'A Fist of Permutations in Lightning and Wildflowers',by Alyssa Wong

'Our Talons Can Crush Galaxies' by Brooke Bolander

'Seasons of Glass and Iron' by Amal El-Mohtar

'That Game We Played During the War' by Carrie Vaughn

'An Unimaginable Light' by John C. Wright

Best Related Work (1,122 ballots):-

The Geek Feminist Revolution by Kameron Hurley

The Princess Diarist by Carrie Fisher

Traveller of Worlds: Conversations with Robert Silverberg by Robert Silverberg and Alvaro Zinos-Amaro

The View From the Cheap Seats by Neil Gaiman

The Women of Harry Potter posts by Sarah Gailey

Words Are My Matter: Writings About Life and Books, 2000-2016 by Ursula K. Le Guin

Best Dramatic Presentation (Long Form) (1,733 ballots):-

Arrival

Deadpool

Ghostbusters

Hidden Figures

Rogue One

Stranger Things (Season One)

Best Dramatic Presentation (Short Form) (1,159 ballots)

Black Mirror 'San Junipero'

Doctor Who 'The Return of Doctor Mysterio'

The Expanse 'Leviathan Wakes'

Game of Thrones 'Battle of the Bastards'

Game of Thrones 'The Door'

Splendor & Misery [album] by Clipping

Best (book) Series (1,393 ballots)

'The Craft Sequence' by Max Gladstone

'The Expanse' series by James S. A. Corey

'The October Daye' books by Seanan McGuire

'Rivers of London' series by Ben Aaronovitch

'The Temeraire' series by Naomi Novik

'The Vorkosigan Saga' by Lois McMaster Bujold

Discussion. Members of the 2016, 2017 and 2018 World Science Fiction Conventions were eligible to nominate works and people as appropriate for respective categories. Some 2,464 valid nominating ballots were received. As good as this was, it was down on last year's record-breaking 4,032 submitting nominations but nonetheless the 2017 Helsinki Worldcon did see the second highest number submitting nomination ballots. However, despite the second highest numbers nominating, this year was different to last year in despite the high nominations this year they were spread more thinly over far more works/people being nominated. Consequently, while last year we upped our threshold for the principal categories to those attracting over 2,000 ballots, this year we have reduced it back down to those categories receiving over 1,000 ballots.

Best works? As our regulars know, each January we (the SF² Concatenation team) have a bit of fun citing the best books and best films of the previous year. Usually one or two, or even three, of our choice of books and also films end up also being successful nominations on the Hugo Award shortlist, but do remember that we only do this as a bit of beginning of year fun and it is just interesting to see how our views chime or not with the Hugo nominating community. This year is a it unusual for us in that not one of our best books for 2016 ended up on the Hugo shortlist. However we were on form and had two of our choice of best films Hugo shortlisted: Arrival (trailer here) and Deadpool (trailer here): the possibly smart money is on Arrival. The former has a SF-literate take on first contact along with an academic protagonist in the lead (makes a change from the eccentric scientist). Conversely the latter, while an entertaining film (hence on our list) it is little more than the usual agonised hero based on a comic strip that Marvel churns out, albeit well made. This last will not lose it Hugo voter support (Hugo voters have been known to support US comic strip characters before) but as Deadpool has some Puppy lobbying this year it will probably lose support from the Worldcon attending members voting on the Hugo shortlist.

Arguably good news in that this year new Hugo rules came into force limiting the number of episodes of a single show that can be on the short list for Hugo Best Dramatic Presentation – Short Form to just two. This stops a single show dominating the shortlist (and it goes a long way to addressing a concern that Jonathan raised a couple of years ago): George R. R. Martin said of this rule change: 'it's been needed for years'. Had this new rule not been introduced then there would this year be three Game of Thrones fantasy episodes on the Hugo Best Dramatic Presentation – Short Form shortlist.

More good news. The Sad/Rabid Puppies seem to have been more muted this year. So we'll likely have less ranting from some pundits of varying persuasions this award season.

Even more good news. The new category of 'Best (book) Series' in attracting over 1,000 ballots is proving popular and so may well last. (A previous experiment with a Best Computer Game category came to nothing.)

The full list of all category nominations (including those that received less than one thousand nominating votes) can be found on www.thehugoawards.org.

Final points of interest. Most years the Worldcon is held in North America, while we only get it over here in Europe just one or twice a decade. (The last time the Worldcon was on mainland continental Europe was when it was in The Netherlands in 1990.) So it is interesting to see how many, or rather how few, Europeans, or even the number of this year's host-nation Finns, are on the shortlist. Is this a good thing? Well, yes if you take a Bayesian probabilistic approach based on the size of the North American SF market versus that of Western Europe's. But as any biologist – or even your partner – will tell you, size isn't everything and one value of the Worldcon moving between nations is that it is a chance for different nations' fans to showcase the SF they rate from their own country. Is there that little mainland European or even Finnish SF worthy of being considered as works of SF achievement? Is this a good thing, or not? Discuss.

One last thing possible worthy of Hugo constituent discussion is the nomination of that excellent film Hidden Figures. The thing is that this film's focus – the work of marginalised (race and gender) mathematicians calculating orbital trajectories for the early NASA missions – is not exactly science fictional. Now, the Hugo's have voted for real-life space-related dramatic presentations before: notably with a Hugo (1970) for TV coverage of the Apollo 11 landings. But manned space travel is a core SF trope and a film (visual coverage) firmly focussed on such an event (or the trope) that turns SF into science fact is arguably one of science fiction note. Conversely, does a film about mathematicians with the focus on their racial and gender discrimination – even if the problems they work on – orbital trajectories – have an SFnal connection – merit the accolade of being one of 'science fiction achievement' (which is what the Hugos are recognising)? Some would passionately say yes; others might not be so convinced: it deserves other recognition. It is possible that the support for this film will be divided, but the fact that it has been nominated does suggest that we should at least have a rational conversation as to what it is we think it is that the Hugos are recognising. (Either way Hidden Figures is a great film so do check it out. Trailer here.)

This short list will be voted on over the summer by those with attending memberships to this year's Worldcon in Finland.

Last year's principal category nominations on the Hugo short list here

Russia's 2016 Big Zilant has been awarded at the 26th International Festival of Fantasy and Role-Playing Games 'Zilantkon' in Kazan. Zilantkon is a large Fantasy convention regularly attracting a few thousand. The Zilant is a juried award. The Big Zilant is awarded for significant SF books. This year there was a Little Zilant awarded (some years do not have a Little Zilant for an artist or to a young author for a major SF/F work or person who has made a significant contribution to Russia's SF community). This year also saw some special Zilants and an anti-Zilant. The wins were:-

Big Zilant : Golden Reed by Yaroslav Kuznetsov

Little Zilant : Lyudmila Smerkovich

Special Zilants : Vadim Kazakov, Alina Nemirova, and Daniel Herman

Anti-Zilants : Nadezhda Kuzmina for Dragon Heir

Last year's Zilants here.

Russia's Bastkon Awards were presented at Bastkon in January. Bastkon is an SF/F litcon for authors (especially young ones as encouragement and nurturing embryonic talent is behind this event), editors and critics founded in 2001. Around 150 usually attend. (If you are one of our Western SF community regulars then think of this as Russia's version of the Milford weekend workshops.) This year it was held in Meshersky Forest Park (Peredelkino village), near Moscow. The principal category wins were:-

Sword of the Bastion ( main juried award with 10,000 roubles prize money ): Dmitry Fedotov

Bowl Bastion ( attendee voted award ):-

1st place: Jaroslav Verov, Igor Minakov for the story 'As he was far away from us'

2nd place: Natalia Irtenina for the story 'Russia on the Murman'

3rd place: Victoria Balashova for the story 'A woman from the morgue'

Ivan Kalita Award ( a cash prize raised by a voting fee ): Olga Eliseeva for the story 'Exam'

+++ See here for last year's Bastkons.

Robert Sawyer has won this year's Heinlein Award. The Robert A. Heinlein Award, is given annually to an author of outstanding published works in science fiction and technical writings that inspire the human exploration of space. It is managed and sponsored by the Baltimore Science Fiction Society and has a jury of SF writers.

The British SF Association (BSFA) Awards have been presented. The 2017 winners for the 2016 year were:-

Best Novel : Europe in Winter by Dave Hutchinson

Best Short Fiction : 'Liberty Bird' by Jaine Fenn

Best Non-Fiction : 100 African Writers of SFF by Geoff Ryman

Best Art : Sarah Anne Langton for the cover of Central Station by Lavie Tidhar

Well done one and all. No voting statistics were released this year. Last year's BSFA winners here.

Australia's Aurealis awards have been presented. The Aurealis is a panel judged award that was established in 1995 by Chimaera Publications, the publishers of Aurealis Magazine. The principal category wins this year were:-

Science Fiction Novel : Gemina: Illuminae Files 2 by Amie Kaufman & Jay Kristof

Science Fiction Short Story : 'Of Sight, of Mind, of Heart' by Samantha Murray

Fantasy Novel : Nevernight by Jay Kristoff

Fantasy Short Story : 'Where the Pelican Builds Her Nest' by Thoraiya Dyer

Horror Novel : The Grief Hole by Kaaron Warren

Horror Short Story : 'Flame Trees' by T. R. Napper

Second year win for the Best Novel winners. Full details of all the Aurealis Awards categories are at https://aurealisawards.org. +++ The 2016 Aurealis principal category winners are here.

Other SF news includes:-

More on the 2016 Eurocon in Barcelona. In addition to our previous coverage of this event (Spain's first Eurocon), elsewhere this issue ( vol. 27 (3) ) we now have a standalone review. And also we have a review of the first English translation of the Catalan SF classic novel given out at that Eurocon. (And of course previously we had an article introducing Spanish science fiction.)

Eurocon SF in Germany. If you are going to Dortmund this year for the Eurocon – or even if you are not but have wondered about that country's SF – then don't forget that elsewhere on this site we have reviews of German SF before 1945 and German SF since 1945and some German SF classics. And of course Dortmund was also the venue for a previous German Eurocon.

The 2017 Finland Worldcon folk have announced the Hugo Award nominations on the short list. The news sent us this season concerned the Hugos and as usual we list the most popular categories on the shortlist (those garnering over 1,000 ballots) which we detailed above. +++ Last year's nominations on the short list are here. +++ If this will be your first Worldcon on mainland continental Europe then we have elsewhere on this site Unseen Mainland European SF Classics among many other European SF articles.

The New Zealand 2020 Worldcon bid is homing in on Wellington. (You may want to read this.) The bid was launched in 2010 at Au Contraire (that year's NZ natcon) and now have just one year before decency says they need to firm up their bid. ('Decency' because NZ is currently the sole bid for 2020 and if they drop out others will need a year to mount an alternate for the 2020 site selection to take place at the 2018 Worldcon.) The NZ Worldcon bid team seem to be homing in on Wellington as their preferred venue. Up to now the bid organisers have been split between three sites and more recently two: Auckland and Wellington. The decision to go for Wellington has yet to be confirmed but it does look as if that's the way things are moving. This is good news as compact Wellington is far more tourist and Worldcon friendly than – as good as it is – spread out Auckland. And there's plenty to see in Wellington.

The reason why you may have wanted to read this news item is that this is NZ's first Worldcon bid and if you have ever wanted to visit NZ then going for a fortnight's holiday with a 5-day Worldcon thrown in (7-day with pre-convention meet-ups and a post con day of dead dogging) is quite possibly almost a once in a lifetime opportunity. Let's face it, if us Europeans are going to NZ then we're going for at least a fortnight to make the travel cost worthwhile. (Even if NZ runs a great con then their next one will be unlikely to happen for at least one-and-a-half decades, so this really is a rare opportunity.) We mention this now in time for you to save up over the next three and a half years.

Strange Fictions SciFi & Fantasy is a new webzine. Strange Fictions Zine focuses on publishing speculative short fiction, nonfiction, art, and poetry and aims for a punishing twice a week posting schedule. Strange Fictions is the latest project from the editors of The Battered Suitcase, launched in 2008. The editors add: “Working with a broad range of authors is just too addictive, and it’s exciting to be back to publishing short fiction again. We really missed the ability to reach new readers on a frequent basis." New stories, poems, and essays will appear every Tuesday and Friday. Subscribers can sign up for email notifications whenever a new story is posted. Strange Fictions SF&F Zine is open to submissions from both new and experienced genre writers, and details can be found at the website: www.strangefictionszine.com.

FandomRover is a new convention fandom website. It is a blog site about fandom & conventions run by a Polish fan, Alqua (who regularly provides SF² Concatenation with Polish awards news), but FandomRover a broader European perspective than just Polish fandom. The first post is about Polish conventions in general. Next will be about Swecon and this year there should be multiple other posts about conventions. Check out fandomrover.com.

Compelling Science Fiction completes first year. In this age of website fast turnover it is hard to tell from web design alone whether or not a particular site will make the distance. However the first year is a landmark and Compelling Science Fiction short-story site has survived it so deserving of a bit of a puff in case you missed its formation. The site is run by scientists who are into SF short fiction that not only have a good stories but a firm science basis. (Sound familiar?) In this instance those concerned are based on the other side of the Pond. You can check it out here compellingsciencefiction.com (Meanwhile, if you can't wait for the next edition of compellingsciencefiction.com you can check out our own back list of Best of Nature 'Futures' here.)

Strange Horizons' editor Niall Harrison is standing down. Niall took over as editor at the end of 2010.

2000AD's 40th anniversary special edition sells out necessitating a second printing. The 40th anniversary special edition was an extra in addition to the usual weekly and it sold out remarkably quickly. Rebellion (2000AD's publishers) promptly ordered a second printing. Sales have been good. A Forbidden Planet London Mega-store staff member told SF² Concatenation that many buying the 40th anniversary edition also bought a few weeks' worth of 2000AD and speculated that a number of former 2000AD readers were returning to the fold having heard of 2000AD's 40th. The edition itself featured anniversary themed stories of the comics' more popular characters including Dredd, Ro-Buster, and Strontium Dog (Durham Red): the latter two of course originally originated in StarLord which merged with 2000AD in the late 1970s. between the stories there were filler one-page strips with 40th anniversary messages from some of the characters. In the background of this mix there was even the Gronk (Hatfield PSIFA's and Cambridge U. SF's mascot). Splundig.

2000AD's Judge Dredd and Strontium Dog timelines are to be harmonised. As 2000AD marks its 40th year a few of us who were back there at the beginning in 1977 remember that Strontium Dog and Judge Dredd actually originated in two quite separate comics: Starlord and 2000AD respectively. Both were set in the future, but in Strontium Dog Britain was more Britain as is – with Scotland, Milton Keynes and London – that in Judge Dredd Scotland was 'Cal Hab' and all the SE England was Brit Cit. And then the two comics merged and Strontium Dog (along with other strips such as Ro-Busters) migrated to the new combined 2000AD. Jump forward a decade or so and in a 1992 summer special we saw Strontium Dogs, mutant Johnny Alpha and Wulf, time-jump back to Dredd's Mega City 1 in pursuit of a criminal. This was the first time Dredd and the two Strontium Dogs met. Alpha and Dredd joined forces again in Judgement Day and it became clear that Alpha's present was Dredd's future. Which brings us up-to-date and the March ( 2017 ) edition of the monthly Judge Dredd Megazine which saw the end of a two-part Dredd adventure which revealed how Nelson Kreelman (who would eventually become a leading figure in Britain and Alpha's father) came to hate mutants. As Dredd notes, 'Best keep an eye on that one'. It looks like we may well eventually see some Brit Cit Strontium action.

Rebellion (2000AD's owners) has secured copyright to some of Britain's 1970's and '80s comic strips. They now have the copyright to some old Fleetway and IPC Youth (IPC previously owned 2000AD) strips. Rebellion will now be publishing some of these old strips as graphic novels. First up in June will be One-Eyed Jack a kind of cross between Dirty Harry and Judge Dredd. (As it happens a poll of 2000AD readers in the 1980s as to whom might pay Judge Dredd (this was pre-Stallone) revealed a clear favourite in Clint Eastwood (who played Dirty Harry). The next graphic novel, The Leopard from Lime Street, follows in July.