Summer 2017
Editorial Comment & Staff Stuff
We are now 30 years old, which is just a little worrying…
Cover of issue no.1
back when we were
print in 1987.
EDITORIAL COMMENT
It was 30 years ago today that the Concatenation band began to play! We've been going in and out of style, and are almost guaranteed to raise a smile… Yes (as outreach to Eastern European fans following the fall of the Iron Curtain; press work for three Eurocons; SF non-fiction publishing; and numerous SF con programme item contributions among much else (see our history in brief here). Along the way we have somehow gathered a few puffs such as co-joined winners of three of the British Eastercon's former MacIntyre Awards (co-joined because the 1970s to early 1990s MacIntyres were for zine artwork and their reproduction with both the art and zine judged) and four Eurocon Awards, we suspect that such accolades were more for our stubbornness in continuing for so long than anything else (even when we were ten a decade is a long time for sustained effort in fandom), but them's the breaks and we are grateful.
STAFF STUFF
The past season been quite a Spring. Recent events in London have mirrored those the past few years of our mainland European cousins. Seven of the original print and early web SF² Concatenation team members have worked in London, so we know it extremely well. Indeed, one of us spent many years representing biological concerns and the bioscience professions to Westminster and Whitehall and so is intimately familiar with the scene of the outrage. But we are not phased: Londoners have endured far worse: the Blitz, the terrorist bombings of the 1980s and '90s. Be assured, London is unchanged and open for business, culture and fun for all. And it showcases some of the best science as well as SF in the world.
One of our book reviewers – Duncan L. has started a new, quarterly space magazine Space and Scotland from www.actascio.org. The magazine also dips into SF… Science and SF, our kinda thing. See the news item below
Elsewhere this issue…
Your good deed possibly?
We wonder if some of our site's visitors can kindly help. If you have any social media followers in the London area (even if you live farther away) could you kindly let them know of a new London SF group so that they in turn might let those of their followers living in south-east London know. The new group meets in a local pub the 2nd Thursday of each month for informal SF book and film chat. See https://www.facebook.com/northheathscifi/ and www.concatenation.org/n-heath-sf.html. Thank you to all who can help in any way. Your reward will be in silicon heaven.
Summer 2017
Key SF News & SF Awards
This season's major award news includes:-
The nominations for the 2017 Hugo Awards for 'SF achievement' covering the year 2016 have been announced. The nominations for the principal Hugo categories (those categories attracting 1,000 or more nominators) were:-
Russia's 2016 Big Zilant has been awarded at the 26th International Festival of Fantasy and Role-Playing Games 'Zilantkon' in Kazan. Zilantkon is a large Fantasy convention regularly attracting a few thousand. The Zilant is a juried award. The Big Zilant is awarded for significant SF books. This year there was a Little Zilant awarded (some years do not have a Little Zilant for an artist or to a young author for a major SF/F work or person who has made a significant contribution to Russia's SF community). This year also saw some special Zilants and an anti-Zilant. The wins were:-
Russia's Bastkon Awards were presented at Bastkon in January. Bastkon is an SF/F litcon for authors (especially young ones as encouragement and nurturing embryonic talent is behind this event), editors and critics founded in 2001. Around 150 usually attend. (If you are one of our Western SF community regulars then think of this as Russia's version of the Milford weekend workshops.) This year it was held in Meshersky Forest Park (Peredelkino village), near Moscow. The principal category wins were:-
Robert Sawyer has won this year's Heinlein Award. The Robert A. Heinlein Award, is given annually to an author of outstanding published works in science fiction and technical writings that inspire the human exploration of space. It is managed and sponsored by the Baltimore Science Fiction Society and has a jury of SF writers.
The British SF Association (BSFA) Awards have been presented. The 2017 winners for the 2016 year were:-
Australia's Aurealis awards have been presented. The Aurealis is a panel judged award that was established in 1995 by Chimaera Publications, the publishers of Aurealis Magazine. The principal category wins this year were:-
More on the 2016 Eurocon in Barcelona. In addition to our previous coverage of this event (Spain's first Eurocon), elsewhere this issue (vol. 27 (3)) we now have a standalone review. And also we have a review of the first English translation of the Catalan SF classic novel given out at that Eurocon. (And of course previously we had an article introducing Spanish science fiction.)
Eurocon SF in Germany. If you are going to Dortmund this year for the Eurocon – or even if you are not but have wondered about that country's SF – then don't forget that elsewhere on this site we have reviews of German SF before 1945 and German SF since 1945and some German SF classics. And of course Dortmund was also the venue for a previous German Eurocon.
The 2017 Finland Worldcon folk have announced the Hugo Award nominations on the short list. The news sent us this season concerned the Hugos and as usual we list the most popular categories on the shortlist (those garnering over 1,000 ballots) which we detailed above. +++ Last year's nominations on the short list are here. +++ If this will be your first Worldcon on mainland continental Europe then we have elsewhere on this site Unseen Mainland European SF Classics among many other European SF articles.
The New Zealand 2020 Worldcon bid is homing in on Wellington. (You may want to read this.) The bid was launched in 2010 at Au Contraire (that year's NZ natcon) and now have just one year before decency says they need to firm up their bid. ('Decency' because NZ is currently the sole bid for 2020 and if they drop out others will need a year to mount an alternate for the 2020 site selection to take place at the 2018 Worldcon.) The NZ Worldcon bid team seem to be homing in on Wellington as their preferred venue. Up to now the bid organisers have been split between three sites and more recently two: Auckland and Wellington. The decision to go for Wellington has yet to be confirmed but it does look as if that's the way things are moving. This is good news as compact Wellington is far more tourist and Worldcon friendly than – as good as it is – spread out Auckland. And there's plenty to see in Wellington.
Strange Fictions SciFi & Fantasy is a new webzine. Strange Fictions Zine focuses on publishing speculative short fiction, nonfiction, art, and poetry and aims for a punishing twice a week posting schedule. Strange Fictions is the latest project from the editors of The Battered Suitcase, launched in 2008. The editors add: “Working with a broad range of authors is just too addictive, and it’s exciting to be back to publishing short fiction again. We really missed the ability to reach new readers on a frequent basis." New stories, poems, and essays will appear every Tuesday and Friday. Subscribers can sign up for email notifications whenever a new story is posted. Strange Fictions SF&F Zine is open to submissions from both new and experienced genre writers, and details can be found at the website: www.strangefictionszine.com.
FandomRover is a new convention fandom website. It is a blog site about fandom & conventions run by a Polish fan, Alqua (who regularly provides SF² Concatenation with Polish awards news), but FandomRover a broader European perspective than just Polish fandom. The first post is about Polish conventions in general. Next will be about Swecon and this year there should be multiple other posts about conventions. Check out fandomrover.com.
Compelling Science Fiction completes first year. In this age of website fast turnover it is hard to tell from web design alone whether or not a particular site will make the distance. However the first year is a landmark and Compelling Science Fiction short-story site has survived it so deserving of a bit of a puff in case you missed its formation. The site is run by scientists who are into SF short fiction that not only have a good stories but a firm science basis. (Sound familiar?) In this instance those concerned are based on the other side of the Pond. You can check it out here compellingsciencefiction.com (Meanwhile, if you can't wait for the next edition of compellingsciencefiction.com you can check out our own back list of Best of Nature 'Futures' here.)
Strange Horizons' editor Niall Harrison is standing down. Niall took over as editor at the end of 2010.
2000AD's 40th anniversary special edition sells out necessitating a second printing. The 40th anniversary special edition was an extra in addition to the usual weekly and it sold out remarkably quickly. Rebellion (2000AD's publishers) promptly ordered a second printing. Sales have been good. A Forbidden Planet London Mega-store staff member told SF² Concatenation that many buying the 40th anniversary edition also bought a few weeks' worth of 2000AD and speculated that a number of former 2000AD readers were returning to the fold having heard of 2000AD's 40th. The edition itself featured anniversary themed stories of the comics' more popular characters including Dredd, Ro-Buster, and Strontium Dog (Durham Red): the latter two of course originally originated in StarLord which merged with 2000AD in the late 1970s. between the stories there were filler one-page strips with 40th anniversary messages from some of the characters. In the background of this mix there was even the Gronk (Hatfield PSIFA's and Cambridge U. SF's mascot). Splundig.
2000AD's Judge Dredd and Strontium Dog timelines are to be harmonised. As 2000AD marks its 40th year a few of us who were back there at the beginning in 1977 remember that Strontium Dog and Judge Dredd actually originated in two quite separate comics: Starlord and 2000AD respectively. Both were set in the future, but in Strontium Dog Britain was more Britain as is – with Scotland, Milton Keynes and London – that in Judge Dredd Scotland was 'Cal Hab' and all the SE England was Brit Cit. And then the two comics merged and Strontium Dog (along with other strips such as Ro-Busters) migrated to the new combined 2000AD. Jump forward a decade or so and in a 1992 summer special we saw Strontium Dogs, mutant Johnny Alpha and Wulf, time-jump back to Dredd's Mega City 1 in pursuit of a criminal. This was the first time Dredd and the two Strontium Dogs met. Alpha and Dredd joined forces again in Judgement Day and it became clear that Alpha's present was Dredd's future. Which brings us up-to-date and the March (2017) edition of the monthly Judge Dredd Megazine which saw the end of a two-part Dredd adventure which revealed how Nelson Kreelman (who would eventually become a leading figure in Britain and Alpha's father) came to hate mutants. As Dredd notes, 'Best keep an eye on that one'. It looks like we may well eventually see some Brit Cit Strontium action.
Rebellion (2000AD's owners) has secured copyright to some of Britain's 1970's and '80s comic strips. They now have the copyright to some old Fleetway and IPC Youth (IPC previously owned 2000AD) strips. Rebellion will now be publishing some of these old strips as graphic novels. First up in June will be One-Eyed Jack a kind of cross between Dirty Harry and Judge Dredd. (As it happens a poll of 2000AD readers in the 1980s as to whom might pay Judge Dredd (this was pre-Stallone) revealed a clear favourite in Clint Eastwood (who played Dirty Harry). The next graphic novel, The Leopard from Lime Street, follows in July.
Summer 2017
Film News
The spring's SF/F/H films appearing within the top five of the weekly box office top ten charts (which of course also include other non-genre offerings which we ignore) were, in the British Isles (Great Britain, NI and Irish Republic), in order of their appearance:-
Sci-Fi-London Film Festival 2017 has a great line up. Its astronomical 17th annual programme will run from the 27th April until the 6th May 2017 across London with ten days of amazing film, live music, immersive experiences and more. It will showcase a fantastic line-up with 6 world film premieres, 13 UK film premieres, 11 world short premieres and 13 UK short premieres. It will host 25 features, 51 shorts and 4 VR shorts alongside its regular classic cult events such as the 48 HOUR FILM CHALLENGE and SCI-FIDO, the world’s only cosplay for dogs! Opening this year’s festival on the 27th April at the Rich Mix is the UK Premiere of Caught – a film that returns us to the great days of British Science fiction, directed by Jamie Patterson (Fractured), written and produced by Alex Francis (Moon).
Three Body Problem film due out from China. The English translation of the Chinese novel The Three-Body Problem by Cixin Liu won the 2015 Hugo Award for Best Novel, which of course is old news. However the novel was originally published in China in 2006 where is soon became a huge seller. As such it was almost inevitable that a film would be made. Here the good news is that the Chinese are doing it themselves before Hollywood got a chance to get hold of it. Double good news, the author Liu Cixin is cited as the film's producer. Filming of the human actors began and ended in 2015. It then went into post-shoot production for all the special effects and non-human scenes. It was slated to come out in 2016 but was delayed – presumably so they could do a good job – to this year (2017). It is due to be launched in China on 21st July (note 21.07.2017, the numbering as Liu loves to play with numbers. Apparently it is due to be launched later here in the West. Whether or not it goes to general release (rather than a restricted release to art house cinemas) will be down to public interest and that's where we the SF community come in to blog, cross-link (for example just click on this paragraph's opening words link to get this news item's link), social media etc, anything to make a noise and create a buzz. As for the trailer? Well, currently we only have the Chinese early trailer to view but you still might like to see it.
Batgirl may be made and directed and written by Joss Whedon. Joss Whedon – best known for his creating the girl power series Buffy the Vampire Slayer -- has apparently been asked by Warner Brothers to write and direct the Batgirl film. Batgirl is the daughter, Barbra Gordon, of police Commissioner Gordon. Reportedly Whedon is in discussions with Warners.
Paramount with CBS and the Axanar Star Trek film makers have settled their case out of court. It is agreed that the film can go ahead provided that the fans stick to the Paramount Star Trek fan film guidelines (that came out after the Axanar venture got going. Paramount and CBS were not going to get any money from Anaxar's crowd-funded US$1.4 million (£1.15m) as it had been largely spent on set construction and personal expenses.
Sylvester Stallone, the Demolition Man, is suing Warner Bros for ~US$18.75 million (~£15m). He says the SF film Demolition Man made at least US$125m (~£100m) at the box office, and under his contract he is entitled to at least 15%. +++ Previously back in 2007 NewLine reneged on a deal with Peter (Lord of the Rings Jackson.
Short video clips (short films, other vids and trailers) that might tickle your fancy….
Film clip download tip!: Tears in the Rain is a Blade Runner inspired short film. -- You can see the 11 minute film here
Film clip download tip!: Caleb is a short SF film. Single child Caleb is lonely and so decides to make use of the family's 3-D bio-printer, much to the consternation of his mum and dad… -- You can see the 15 minute film here
Film clip download tip!: Anthem is a short SF film which was a finalist back in 2007 for Steven Spielberg's FOX show On the Lot. It was posted toy YouTube in 2015 but failed to get much traction – we certainly did not pick up on it. But it has just (March 2017) been re-posted. In the distant future two explorers uncover a time capsule buried by the people of Earth on the eve of its destruction… Neat end twist. You can see the 10 minute film here
Film clip download tip!: The Surface is a short SF film set in a grim apocalyptic future where mankind lives underground, a woman struggles to save her son from dying of mechanical lung failure. After all other options fail, her only hope is to venture to the desolate surface and face the ferocious monsters that drove mankind below! -- You can see the short here
Film clip download tip!: The science of Arrival is examined with stars Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner, author Ted Chiang and screenwriter Eric Heisserer. To evaluate the science there is Mathematician creator Stephen Wolfram, SETI astronomer Seth Shostak and linguist Jessica Coon. -- You can see the video here
Film clip download tip!: Enigma is a proposed new web-series. (Not to be confused with the Enigma web-series of a few years ago.) Though filmed last year (2016) the makers have just released the pilot and are requesting feedback. As for the plot, it is set in the unspecified future (but judging from the dress, technology and speech, it is the relatively near future). Our planet has become uninhabitable. Facing extinction, our governments came together to build "human preservation bunkers" in efforts to save our species. These mysterious bunkers have a hidden and dark past that will soon be discovered… The vid is 8 minutes long and (in our opinion) the first two minutes are not that hot, but things pick up after then… Agree/disagree? Check it out for yourself here.
Film clip download tip!: Helio short SF film (19 minutes) and Best SF short winner at the 2016 San Diego Comic Con. Reminiscent of some 1960s written SF shorts (there's a twist) and indeed novels (one Philip Dick one springs to mind) this is another set in a dystopic future (sort of). Check it out for yourself here.
Film clip download tip!: Sci Fi Mixtape of various films and television series to beat music mixed with the TV/films' audio track clips. This 26 minute Brit offering from Eclectic Method is a bit of fun and neatly mixes audio and visuals. Arguably well worth your while sitting down to with a mug of tea. (Love the 2001 and Back to the Future segments.) Treat yourself to a break, settle down and enjoy. See the video here.
Film clip download tip!: Hyper Jump is a short SF video. A spaceship is to make mankind's first hyperspace jump. It is a momentous occasion… See the four-and-a-half minute video here
Film clip download tip!: The Osiris Childis a new film that was reasonably accepted at some film fests. Set in the future in a time of interplanetary colonization, an unlikely pair race against an impending global crisis and are confronted by the monsters that live inside us all. See the trailer here.
Film clip download tip!: Beacon Pointis a new supernatural wilderness horror trailer shortly due out. There's something lurking deep in the wooded wilderness. Best not to go there but, guess what, some do… This is due out on video on demand in July and also on DVD. It previously has been screened at a number of film fests. See the trailer here.
Film clip download tip!: War for the Planet of the Apes 2nd trailer is out. The film opens mid-July (
Film clip download tip!: Atomica is a forthcoming feature film. In the near future, when communications go offline at a remote nuclear power plant isolated in the desert, a young safety inspector, Abby Dixon, is forced to fly out to bring them back online. Once inside the plant, inklings and strange behaviours cause Abby to have doubts about the sanity, and perhaps identities, of the two employees onsite. -- See the trailer here.
Film clip download tip!: Alien: Covenant. Just in case you can't wait until mid-May (2017) here is a new extended trailer. -- You can see the clip and extended trailer here…. See also below…
Film clip download tip!: Alien: Covenant the last supper film clip. -- You can see the clip and extended trailer here.
Film clip download tip!: Spiderman: Homecoming is due out in July. Now you may be a bit jaded given that we have had two Spiderman re-boots the past one-and-a-half decades and we now have our third cinematic star in this time… but this new incarnation does seem a bit of fun with some of The Avengers thrown in for good measure. -- See the trailer here.
Film clip download tip!: Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets is due out this July. It concerns a pair of young Spatio-Temporal Service agents in the 28th century. The film is directed by Luc Besson whose previous film The Fifth Element had imagery inspired by the creators of the original French Valerian and Laureline comics (1967-2010). Last season we linked to the first trailer. Now the second trailer is out. -- See the trailer here.
Film clip download tip!: The Prisoner marks its 50th anniversary this September! Arguably the most thought-provoking SF series to be made, and one that after half-a century still stands on its own feet. Huge thanks to the FreeView True Entertainment channel for recently re-broadcasting the series this spring. If you have not seen the series (only 17 episodes) then it is downloadable from YouTube (if are to be, you will be hooked by the end of episode 1 'Arrival'), but you must watch them in order. For fans of the series we present a link to the series' final five minutes. (Newcomers note that this clip is not representative of the whole series (it is very allegorical) but it does sum up the series arc message. (Which is an achievement given McGoohan said that he could not come up with a coherent ending.) Don't let the symbolism trip you up, including: It doesn't matter which way youth goes they will get to wherever they are going; Parliamentarians are as much prisoners and we all vote for them; The little people, quietly going about their work (not our so-called leaders), are the ones who really look after us; We are all connected; There is no escape.) Enjoy the 5-minute clip here. Be seeing you.
Want more? See last season's video clip recommendations here.
For a reminder of the top films in 2016/7 (and earlier years) then check out our top Science Fiction Films annual chart. This page is based on the weekly UK box office ratings over the past year up to Easter. You can use this page if you are stuck for ideas hiring a DVD for the weekend.
For a forward look as to film releases of 2017 see our film release diary.
Summer 2017
Television News
The Big Bang Theory is to have a spin-off series. Chuck Lorre and Steve Molaro, the executive producers behind the original show, are behind the sequel which is to be called Young Sheldon. It will star Iain Armitage as a nine-year-old Sheldon Cooper; Jim Parsons, who plays Sheldon, will narrate the new show as the adult Sheldon. +++ Previously it had been mooted that the series would end with its 10th season which is the current season. However we now understand that discussions with the show's stars are underway for two further seasons.
Game of Thrones season 7 to air in July (2017). The first episode airs in Britain on 17th July, a day after the US. It is airing later in the year than previous seasons as the makers wanted to shoot in more wintery conditions. It is hoped that George R. R. Martin's 6th book in the series will see print later this year.
Marvel's Inhumans is to have a US Labour Day IMAX launch. The 8-episode series will centre on Black Bolt and other members of the Royal Family. The television series will have an IMAX launch? Yes, the first two episodes that form the launch are being shot on IMAX film. The series is apparently unconnected to a proposed Marvel film based on the characters. US Labour Day is at the start of September and the show in the US will be broadcast on ABC.
Dracula to have a new television series, Dracula Unbound. Dracula Now is not based directly on Bram Stoker's Dracula but on Icelandic writer Valdimar Åsmundsson. Åsmundsson effectively re-wrote Stoker's novel just three years after it was published, turning it into a darker (if that is possible) and more gung-ho horror dramatic than the original. The series sees Dracula with ambitions to take over Europe in a reign controlling people through blood. The mini-series will be 10 episodes long.
Peter Capaldi is to step down from Dr Who. Peter Capaldi took over in 2014 so he will have had a four-year run by the time of his final run of episodes that will end with the 2017 Christmas special this December. The news confirms previous mutterings. Also leaving (but which we already knew – see previous link) the show at that time will be the senior writer Stephen Moffett. +++ The Doctor's next companion will be gay. Bill Potts will be the Doctor's first openly gay companion. +++ The new series began just prior to our posting this seasonal news page on 15th April (2017). +++ Teach your toddler to read with Dr Who. Doctor Who Mr Men now out A series of short, illustrated booklets each featuring a different Doctor. Makes learning to read great fun and introduces Doctor Who to the next generation of fans. The books were launched to tie in with the start of the 2017 season of the show: the first new season (two Christmas special editions excepted) since 2015. Four booklets have been launched featuring the first, fourth, eleventh and twelfth Doctors. More to be released this August (2017).
BBC scheduling of Dr Who is to step down from Dr Who continues to undermine the show's ratings. Previously we have noted the show's poor scheduling. Sadly, this is continuing! The show's 2017 season debut was first shown at early evening peak time which is all well and good, but the repeat is being broadcast at 3.55 am! Who will watch? (Well the good Doctor might as he has time travel.) The problem is that the degree of any show's following varies with distribution curve Few fans are absolutely die-hard who will make a firm point of watching (regardless of life's other temptations/commitments), and a few more will – if they miss the first broadcast – will make a point of setting the time to record the show if the repeat (a this is) is broadcast ad some god-forsaken hour. But most will watch it if it happens to be on when they are in and awake and not worry unduly if they miss it. With the show's repeat at nearly 4am in the morning the main value will be those who have been prepared, setting the time, to record in advance, there will be next to no 'casual' viewers. Past David Tennant and Matt Smith era episodes were first broadcast with a repeat a few days later at a sensible time: these attracted a reasonable number of viewers (often in excess of a million); these new repeats will not. And so the decline in Doctor Who viewing figures becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. All of which begs the question as to what the show's many British fan groups are doing about it? They can muster significant lobbying power and after all BBC4 regularly repeats its new programmes days or a week later in peak time!
Decision to withdraw Walking Dead T-shirt by Primark gets backlash criticism. The decision by Primark to withdraw its Walking Dead T-shirt has itself been criticised as being an example political correctness gone mad. The shirt features a baseball bat wrapped in wire with the slogan the rhyme "eeny meeny miny moe" some consider racist. The T-shirt actually refers to a season-end final scene in which one character is deciding which person in a group they are going to kill with a baseball bat. Primark's decision to withdraw the T-shirt in the face of political correctness criticism itself has been condemned as political correctness gone mad by the show's fans as there was nothing racist in the scene.&nbps; Apparently some Primark customers can seek offence where none was intended and are less concerned about the working conditions of some of Primark's clothes manufacturer workers. +++ Walking Dead makers agree to tone down violence (presumably human on human violence and not human on zombie) in the next season to be shot.
Orphan Black's final season will reveal the story of the clones' origins. With the threat of Neolution having carte blanche access to clone biology, Sarah is desperate to gain control, but realises she must change tactics to pursue a long game. Protecting both her families, and the host of clones she has yet to meet, Sarah and those still fighting the fight will uncover the missing pieces of the conspiracy behind the clones creation. Orphan Black returns in June on the BBC and in N. America BBC America.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer is 20 years old. Buffy was first broadcast in 1997 having first been a Joss Whedon scripted film (1992) that was taken in a different direction by its director Fran Rubel Kuzui who wanted a pop culture view of vampirism and not a fantasy comedy horror about female empowerment: as we now know, the series was a huge success while the film is largely forgettable. Joss Whedon became the show's Executive Producer through all of its seven seasons to 2002. Happy Birthday Buffy Summers.
Summer 2017
Publishing & Book Trade News
'His Dark Materials' follow-up trilogy is coming from Phillip Pullman. The new trilogy is called 'The Book of Dust' and the first novel will come out in October, 17 years after the final book of 'His Dark Materials' whose books have all-told sold more than 17.5 million copies and having been translated into 40 languages. 'The Book of Dust' is neither a prequel or a sequel but will straddle 'His Dark Materials' and apparently begins 10 years before the events of Northern Lights -- the advance press notification so far has been a little confusing. It is out 19th October 2017 from David Fickling Books in the British Isles and Random House in N. America (both publishers will be cooperating in advance of publication on publicity.
Stephen King's next novel will be Sleeping Beauties and co-authored with his son. It will be written with his son Owen King (not his other son Joe Hill). It looks at what might happen if women effectively disappeared from the world. In a near-future, something happens when women go to sleep; they become shrouded in a cocoon-like gauze. If they are awakened, if the gauze wrapping their bodies is disturbed or violated, the women become feral and spectacularly violent; and while they sleep they go to another place. However one woman, Evie, is immune to the blessing or curse of the sleeping disease. Is Evie a medical anomaly to be studied? Or is she a demon who must be slain? The book will be the first time that Stephen and Owen King have published together. It is due out in September (2017).
Joanne M. Harris' next novel will be A Pocketful of Crows. This is a dark, psychological, coming-of-age tale of a nameless, wild girl who follows her heart into a fairy-tale relationship. Exploring themes of being an outsider, and of discovering who you are and what you can achieve… It will be published in October by Gollancz, £12.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22218-2.
Forthcoming author signings at Forbidden Planet Mega Store London include:-
Best book Christmas in 2016 since the recession following 2007. Britain's book trade had the best 7-day period up to December 24th in 2016 since the financial disaster of 2007 and resulting global recession. £83 million was spent on physical books (not e-books) over the 2016 pre-Christmas week period.
UK book sales to US rise! Following Brexit (Britain's exit from the European Union) referendum result the pound (£) fell from US$1.63 to around US$1.22. This has made books published in Britain more competitively priced in the US and this in turn has resulted in an increase in the number of books being shipped over the Pond.
Physical book sales saw continued growth in 2016. According to Nielsen BookScan data, 2016 saw Britain's physical book sales reach £1.591 billion which is up 4.9% over 2015. The number of units (copies) sold was 195.1 million units (up 2.3% over 2015). 2016 saw the best UK physical book sales since 2010. This physical book sales growth of 4.9% for the year 2016 is down on the 7% sales growth for 2015 but still ahead of inflation. The 2.3% units sold growth for 2016 is down from 3.3% seen in the year 2015. Taking this 2016 and 2015 sales value and units sold data together and it is clear that 2016 saw less discounting of unit price compared to 2015 which points to a robust book market. Having said that much of this growth can be put down to the first half of 2016. It could be that the UK European Union referendum and Brexit put the dampers on the physical book trade. However the good Christmas (see previous above) is a sign that the medium term prospects for UK's physical book market are not bad.
The popular science sector is more healthy than the fiction sector. The popular science book sector in Britain in 2016 was only worth £16.8 million but it grew by an amazing 28%. This compares with just 1.6% growth in British sales of fiction (which includes non-genre fiction).
Harry Potter topped 2016 fiction chart. J. K. Rowling's Harry potter and the Cursed Child topped Britain's mass market fiction chart for 2016 with 1.46 million copies being sold for £15.96 million. (At this point it should be remembered that this £15.96m represents the value as sold to the customer and not Rowling's income from these sales: the publisher typically gets 33% less than the retailer sells it for – a bigger discount goes to the online heavy eight Amazon – and the author gets a percentage [typically 10% for physical books] of publisher receipts.)
Top authors sold more in 2016 but bottom authors less even than last year. According to Nielsen total consumer market (TCM) data for 2016 some 109 authors selling in Britain sold over £1 million for their UK sales. These £million+ Brit sales authors collectively sold £299.2 million in 2016 which is up 4% over 2015 (and they would have also had additional sales in other countries too but remember retail price sales are not authors' income which are usually a royalty on publisher receipts). This is the fifth year in a row that top authors sold more. However this 109 number of £1mllion+ British selling authors for 2016 is down from 124 in 2015. Further, these 109 authors represent just 0.01% of all authors with Nielsen BookScan sales in Britain, which means that there are over a million authors with titles selling in Britain (remember non-Brit authors too sell in Britain). This compares with just 45,000 in 2015: there are an awful lot of (awful?) authors independently publishing, or effectively vanity publishing through Amazon, selling just a dozen or so copies.
The top-selling genre authors in Britain remain the same. The top selling SF/F/H authors in Britain in 2016 (with percentage change over 2015 sales) were:-
Summer 2017
Forthcoming SF Books
Iron Gods by Andrew Bannister, Transworld, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-593-07650-7.
Xeelee: Vengence by Stephen Baxter, Gollancz, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-473-21717-1.
Take Back the Sky by Greg Bear, Orion, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-575-13398-3.
Daughter of Eden by Chris Beckett, Atlantic, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-782-39241-5.
Lucky Ghost by Matthew Blakstad, Hodder & Stoughton, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-473-64275-7.
Skitter by Ezekiel Boone, Gollancz, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22115-4.
Our Memory Like Dust by Gavin Chait, Transworld, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-857-52368-6.
A Closed and Common Orbit by Becky Chambers, Hodder, £7.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-62147-3.
Our Memory Like Dust by Gavin Chat, Doubleday, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-857-52368-.
The Space Between the Stars by Anne Corlett, Macmillan, £12.99, hrdbk. ISBN 978-1-509-83352-8. This is actually a romance tale set against a post-apocalyptic, widescreen space opera background. It is a novel of love, the choices we make, and what it means to be human. It's also a dramatic road-trip across the stars. A woman journeys across a plague-ravaged universe to the place she once called home, and the man she once loved. After a virus wipes out most of humanity, Jamie leaves her isolated posting on the planet Solitaire and heads for Earth. She must reach the Northumberland coast, to see if her ex-partner Daniel is still alive. Joining a band of misfits and fellow survivors, each with their own agenda, she struggles to survive while wrestling with loss and heartache. You may want to check this one out? Debut novel.
The Tourist by Robert Dickinson, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-50818-4.
Walkaway by Cory Doctorow, Head of Zeus, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-786-69305-1.
Lament for the Fallen by Gavin Ghait, Black Swan, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-784-16132-0.
Survival Game by Gary Gibson, Pan Macmillan, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-444-724289-5.
The Wanderers by Meg Howrey, Scribner, £12.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-471-1146-6.
Frontier Worlds by Scott Harrison (ed), Snowbooks, £9.99, trdpbk, iSBN 978-1-911-39001-5.
Shattered Minds by Laura Lam, Macmillan, £12.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-447-28690-5.
Death's End by Cixin Liu, Head of Zeus, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-784-97165-6.
United As One by Pittacus Lore, Michael Joseph, £7.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-718-18489-6.
The Corporation Wars: Emergence by Ken MacLeod, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-316-36374-7.
Void Star by Zachary Mason, Jonathan Cape, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-224-09824-3.
Wastelanders: Raid by K. S. Merbeth, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-035-60773-6.
Cold Welcome by Elizabeth Moon, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-50628-9.
The Takeshi Kovacs Collection by Richard Morgan, Gollancz, £26.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22108-6.
Sleeping Giants by Sylvian Neuvel, Penguin, £7.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-405-92188-6.
Waking Gods by Sylvian Neuvel, Penguin, £12.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-10-718-18170-3.
Blue Shift by Jane O'Reilly, Piatkus, £13.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-349-41659-5.
From Darkest Skies by Sam Peters, Gollancz, £12.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-473-21475-0.
The Dark Net by Benjamin Percy, Hodder & Stoughton, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-65221-7.
The Long Cosmos by Terry Pratchett and Stephen Baxter, Corgi, £7.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-552-16937-0.
Beyond the Aquila Rift by Alastair Reynolds, Gollancz, £10.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-21636-5.
The Revelation Space Trilogy by Alastair Reynolds, Orion, £26.99, trdpbk box set, ISBN 978-1-473-22109-3.
Revenger by Alastair Reynolds, Orion, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-575-13398-3.
The Nightmare Stacks by Charles Stross, Little Brown, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-50536-7.
NK3 by Michael Tolkin, Grove Press, £12.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-611-85518-0.
Yesterday by Felicia Yap, Mulholland Books, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-316-46525-0.
Star Wars: Thrawn by Timothy Zahn, Century, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-780-89484-3.
Summer 2017
Forthcoming Fantasy Books
The Unholy Consult by R. Scott Baker, Orbit, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-356-50871-9.
Heart of Granite by James Barclay, Orion, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-20244-5.
City of Miracles by Robert Jackson Bennett, Jo Fletcher Books, £14.99, trdpbk, 978-1-784-2918-2.
The Sorcerer's Daughter by Terry Brooks, Little Brown, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-50224-3.
Rotherweird by Andrew Caldecott, Jo Fletcher Books, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-784-29761-9.
The Erstwhile by Brian Catling, Coronet, £20 hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-473-63638-5.
A Game of Ghosts by John Connolly, Hodder & Stoughton, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-473-64186-0.
The City of Mirrors by Justin Cronin, Orion, £7.9, pbk, ISBN 978-0-752-88334-2.
Saint's Blood by Sebastian de Castell, Jo Fletcher Books, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-681-44487-1.
Tyrant's Throne by Sebastian de Castell, Jo Fletcher Books, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-782-06683-5.
City of Mirrors by Justin Cronin, Orion, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-752-88334-2.
The Watcher of Dead Time by Edward Cox, Gollancz, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-20037-1.
Deadhouse Landing by Ian C. Esslemont, Transworld, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-593-07473-2.
Infernal by Mark de Jager, Del Rey, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-785-03335-3.
Goldenhand by Nix Garth, Hot Key Books, £7.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-471-40446-7.
Heresey by Christie Golden, Penguin, £7.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-718 18698-2.
Ararat by Christopher Golden, Headline, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-472-23430-8.
The Kings Justice and The Auger's Gambit by Stephen Donaldson, Gollancz, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-21530-6.
The Many Lives of Katherine North by Emma Green, Bloomsbury, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 78-1-408-85845-5.
Apocalypse by Graham Hancock, Coronet, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-444-78841-9.
Haunted by Charlaine Harris and Christopher Golden, Jo Fletcher Books, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-848-66963-5.
The Forever Ship by Francesca Haig, Harper Voyager, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-007-56313-5.
Runemarks by Joanne M. Harris, Orion, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-21706-5.
Runelight by Joanne M. Harris, Gollancz, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-2-473-21708-9.
The Fireman by Joe Hill, Orion, £7.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-575-13073-9.
The Management Style of Supreme Beings by Tom Holt, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-50669-2.
The Fatal Gate by Ian Irvine, Orbit, £13.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-356-50523-7.
The Shadow of What was Lost by James Islington, Little Brown, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-50777-4.
Bound by Benedict Jacka, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-50719-4.
The Fate of the Tearling by Erika Johansen, Bantam, £7.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-857-50249-0.
Dragonmark by Sherrilyn Keynon, Little Brown, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-349-41325-9.
Dark Tower 1: The Gunslinger by Stephen King, Hodder Paperbacks, pbk, 87.99, 978-1-473-6555-6.
End of Watch by Stephen King, Hodder & Stoughton, pbk, £7.99, 978-1-473-64237-9.
The Man Who Spoke Snakish by Andrus Kivirahk, Grove Press, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-611-85527-2.
Nevernight by Jay Kristoff, Harper Fiction, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-008-17998-4.
The Sun's Domain by Rebecca Levene, Hodder, £17.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-444-75379-0.
The Wall of Storms by Ken Liu, Head of Zeus, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-784-97327-8.
The White Road by Sarah Lotz, Hodder, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-473-62457-3.
The Truants by Lee Markham, Duckworth Overlook, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-715-65176-6.
Blackwing by Ed McDonald, Gollancz, £12.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22201-4.
A Knight of Seven Kingdoms by George R. R. Martin, Harper Fiction, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-008-23809-4.
Wild Cards: High Stakes edited by George R. R. Martin, Orion, £12.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22198-7.
The Fallen Kingdom by Elizabeth May, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-5757-13050-0.
Soul of the World by David Meading, Orbit, £12.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-356-50895-5.
The Census-Taker by China Miéville, Picador, £7.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-509-81213-4.
The Outcasts of Time by Ian Mortimer, Simon & Schuster, £12.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-471-14655-8.
The End of the Day by Claire North, Orbit, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-50734-7.
A Gathering of Ravens by Scott Oden, Bantam Press, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-593-06127-5.
The Eternal Kingdom by Ben Peek, Macmillan, £13.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-44-25189-7.
The Language of Dying by Sarah Pinborough, Jo Fletcher Books, £8.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-681-44435-2.
A City Dreaming by Daniel Polansky, Hodder, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-63428-2.
Raising Steam by Terry Pratchett, £7.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-552-17361-2.
Fallen by Tarn Richardson, Duckworth, £12.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-715-65172-8.
Risen by Tarn Richardson, Duckworth, £12.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-715-65170-4.
Dead Man's Steel by Luke Scull, Head of Zeus, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-781-85161-6.
Wild Embrace: A Psy-Changling Collection by Nalini Singh, Orion, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22160-4.
The Core of the Sun by Johanna Sinisalo, Grove Press, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-611-85526-5.
Extinction End by Nicholas Sansbury Smith, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-316-55815-0.
Skullsworn by Brian Staveley, Tor, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-509-82295-9.
The Delirium Brief by Charles Stross, Orbit, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-50828-3.
Players of the Game by Graeme K. Talboys, Harper Fiction, £13.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-00815380-9.
And the Rest is History by Jodi Taylor, Accent Press, £7.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-786-15239-8.
Born by Jeff Vandermeer, Fourth estate, £12.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-008-15917-7.
The Last Dog on Earth by Adrian Walker, Del Rey, £7.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-785-03572-2.
Blood Vow by J. R. Ward, Piatkus, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-349-40931-3.
Pendragon by James Wilde, Transworld, £14.99, hrdbk, 978-0-593-07604-0.
The Witchwood Crown by Tad Williams, Hodder & Stoughton, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-473-60320-2.
The Sorcerer's Apprentice: An Anthology of Magical Tales edited by Jack Zipes, Princeton University Press, £24.95, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-691-17265-1.
Summer 2017
Forthcoming Non-Fiction SF & Popular Science Books
Bad Choices: How Algorithms Can Help You Think Smarter and Live Happier by Ali Almossawi, John Murray, hrdbk, £14.99, ISBN 978-1-473-55076-3.
Einstein's Greatest Mistake by David Bodanis, Abacus, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-349-14202-9.
Happy by Derren Brown, Corgi, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-552-17225-6.
Are You Smarter Than a Chimpanzee? A Mind-bending Menageries of Animal Psychology by Ben Ambridge, Profile, pbk, £12.99, ISBN 978-1-781-25573-5.
The Ascent of Gravity: The Quest to Understand the Force That Explains Everything by Marcus Chown, Weidenfeld, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-474-60186-3.
A Simple Guide to Self-Publishing by Clare Christian, Red Door, pbk, £8.99, ISBN 978-1-910-45311-7.
The Reality Frame: Relativity and our Place in the Universe by Brian Clegg, Icon £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-785-78208-4.
Darwin and Women: A Selection of Letters by Charles Darwin with Samantha Evans (ed.) Cambridge University Press, £30, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-107-15886-3.
Science in the Soul: Selected Shorter Writings by Richard Dawkins, Transworld, hrdbk, £20, ISBN 978-0-593-07750-4.
Astrophysics for People in a Hurry by Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Norton, £14.50, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0393-60939-4.
What We Cannot Know: Exploration at the Edge of Knowledge by Marcus du Sautoy, Harper Collins, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-007-57659-3.
Stephen King's The Dark Tower: The Complete Concordance by Robin Furth, Hodder & Stoughton, £20, pbk, ISBN 978-1-444-76469-7.
The View from the Cheap Seats: Selected Non-Fiction by Neil Gaiman, Headline, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-472-20802-6.
A Day in the Life of the Brain by Susan Greenfield, Penguin, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-141-97634-1.
How to Make a Spaceship by Julian Guthrie, Black Swan, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-784-16237-5.
You Win or You Die: The Ancient World of Game of Thrones by Aylet Haimson, I. B. Taurus, £12.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-784-53699-2.
Vampires and Zombies by Dorothea Gischer-Hornung and Monika Mueller, University Press of Mississippi, £30.50, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-496-81324-4.
The History of Torture by Brian Innes, Amber Books, £19.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-782-74519-8.
Celestial Empire: The Emergence of Chinese Science Fiction by Nathaniel Isaacson, Wesleyan University Press, £21, pbk, ISBN 978-0-801-957668-2.
In Pursuit of Memory: The Fight Against Alzheimer's by Joseph Jebelli, John Murray, £17.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-43-63573-9.
4th Rock From the Sun: The Story of Mars by Nicky Jenner, Bloomsbury £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-472-92249-4.
The Science of Game of Thrones by Helen Keen, Hodder & Stoughton £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-63234-9.
Quantum Physics in Minutes by Gemma Lavender, Quercus, £10.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-681-44174-0.
Destination Mar by Andrew May, Icon, £6.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-785-78225-1.
1, 234 QI Facts to Leave you Speechless by John Lloyd, John Midhinson and James Hawkins, Faber & Faber, £4.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0571-32983-0.
What Really Happens When You Die? by Andrew McLauchlin, Arcturus, £7.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-784-28590-6.
Amazons: The Real Warrior Women of the Ancient World by John Man, Transworld,£20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-593-07759-7.
Science and Islam by Ehsan Masod, Icon, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-141-97634-1.
The Enigma of Reason: A Natural History of Human Understanding by Hugo Mercier and Don Sperber, Allen Lane, £25, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-846-14557-5.
How Writing Works by Roslyn Petelin, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-925-26691-7.
Once Upon A Time Lord: The Myths and Stories of Doctor Who by Ivan Phillips, £12.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-784-5326-3
Liquid Space: Science Fiction Films and Television in the Digital Arts by Sean Redmond, I. B. Taurus, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-780-76187-9.
The Memory Illusion by Julia Shaw Cornerstone, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-847-94761-1.
Science Fiction and the Mass Cultural Genre System by John Rieder, Wesleyan University Press, £19, pbk, ISBN 978-0-819-57716-0.
Inferior: How Science Got Women Wrong: And the New Research That's Re-writing the Story by Angela Saini, Fourth Estate, hrdbk, £14.99, ISBN 978-0-008-17202-2.
Bum Fodder by Richard Smyth, Souvenir, £5.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-285-64368-0.
The 15-minute Einstein by Robert Snedden, Arcturus, £6.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-784-28537-1.
DNA by James Watson, Cornerstone, £12.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1784-75804-2.
10 Women Who Changed Science and the World by Catherine Whitlock and Rhodri Evans, Robinson, £13.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-472-13743-2.
Half Earth by Edward O. Wilson, W. W. Norton, £12.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-631-49252-5.
Summer 2017
General Science News
The 2017 Turing Prize for computing and computer science has been won by Sir Tim Berners-Lee. Britain's Sir Tim Berners-Lee is widely credited for inventing the world-wide web. (Note: the www is not the internet – which carries other stuff such as e-mail.) Tim Berners-Lee was cited by the award's administrators for inventing the World Wide Web, the first web browser, and the fundamental protocols and algorithms allowing the Web to scale. The ACM Turing Award, often referred to as the “Nobel Prize of Computing,” carries a US$1 million (£820,00) prize, with financial support provided by Google, Inc. It is named for Alan M. Turing, the British mathematician who articulated the mathematical foundation and limits of computing. The first-ever World Wide Web site went online in 1991 so it has only taken the Turing Prize over a quarter of a century to determine whether Tim was worthy of the award. +++ The idea of an extensive network of terminals exchanging data and used by individuals has been a specialist trope for a number of years including John Brunner's novel The Shockwave Rider (1975) and even Mark Twain's 1898 story that featured an international exchange of information using the telephone network called the telelectroscope. +++ See also Tim Berners-Lee concerned by US and British plans to weaken internet privacy below in science and SF.
The 2017 Abel Prize for maths has been won by Yves Meyer. The Norwegian Prize worth 6 million kroner (£582,000) is one of the world's most prestigious maths prize. Yves Meyer is noted for playing a significant part in developing wavelet theory in the 1980s. Wavelet theory has many applications including signal processing, file compression and data analysis. It was used in 2015's gravity wave detection.
2016 was the hottest year on record says the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO). The mean global surface temperature (which ignores heat transported into ocean depths) was 0.06° above the previous record hottest year 2015 since records began in 1880. The UN's WMO calculated this from three sets of data from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Britain's Met Office Hadley Centre.
Carbon dioxide emissions in 2016 were flat for third year in row The International Energy Agency (Paris) says that this is mainly due to increased renewables, increased energy efficiency and some new nuclear. However halting the growth in emissions will not stop continued global warming: over two thirds of our current emissions need to be cut before we can begin to contemplate keeping warming below 2°C.
The Earth's first continents did not form by subduction! Now, this may seem obvious as before the Earth's first continents there were no continental plates and so no plate subduction. Yet old crustal rock contains a type of mineral – tonalite-trondhjemite-granodiorite rocks (TTGs) – that resembles the continental crust produced in modern subduction. How come? Well, some old Earth crust can be found in East Pilbara Terrane, Western Australia, and now some Australian researchers led by Tim Johnson and Michael Brown have chemically modelled what may have happened. They conclude that such TTG continental crust formed near the base of thick (a score of kilometres), plateau-like basaltic crust that provided the pressure as if it formed in a deep subduction zone. The early (before cooling) Earth's warmer mantle would have provided the temperature. So subduction was not required to produce TTGs in the early Archaean eon. This work is particularly interesting as it looks very much as if life on Earth started in such a pre-plate tectonic environment and if this is so (and it is likely despite debate as to exactly when) then there are implications for life on exo-Earth's: it could have got going before plate tectonics. +++ See also the Earth's first life item in the natural science subsection below.
Earth's oceans have, since hey formed, become more alkali. Ocean acidity has been fundamental in maintaining Earth's habitability and allowing the emergence of early life. Despite this we know little about deep past ocean pH. Now researchers Halevy and Bachan have modelled of seawater chemistry and pH over deep time scales. They conclude that billions of years ago seawater pH in he early Archaean was around 6.5 to 7.0 which compares with more recent values the past few million years around 7.5 to 9.0. The early Earth's oceans were more acidic due to far higher carbon dioxide concentrations.
A new phase of matter has been created that acts like a clock. Two teams of researchers – a US one and an international one – have independently created what until now was purely theoretical. These involve crystals of dipolar spin impurities: one impurities in diamond at room temperature, and the other up to 14 trapped ions in Raman laser beams. These systems flip regularly like a clock due to one of its atom's spin generating a magnetic field that affects its near neighbour's which change and the interaction ultimately returns to the first one causing it to flip back. Such systems – previously only hypothetical – are known as Floquet time crystals. These flips are quantum changes and it is thought that they could play a role in aspects of quantum computing. The creation of the impurities in diamond at room temperature Floquet time crystal suggests that possibly such systems might occur naturally. (See Zhang, et al. (2017) Nature vol. 543, p217–220, and Choi, et al (2017) Nature vol. 543, p221–225. Plus there is a review the same issue by Chetan Nayak, Nature vol. 543, p185-6.).
IBM is to launch a cloud accessed quantum computing service. IBM say they plan to do it this year (2017): roll out the world’s first commercial ‘universal’ quantum-computing service that can be accessed (for payment) via the internet and will be called IBM Q. Only a few qubits will be available so don't expect mind-bending calculations, rather the system will mostly be used by those learning to program quantum computers.
USA science in decline following President Trump's cuts. The Trump science budget has yet to be finalised (that will likely happen sometime around May) but Trump is proposing a number of cuts. NASA it is proposed is to lose 1% (more in real terms taking into account inflation), the National Institutes of Health to lose 18% to US$25.9 billion, and the Environmental Protection Agency 31% from US$8.1 billion, among other science cuts. +++ See also Trump's profitable science cut below.
Summer 2017
Natural Science News
First life on Earth could have begun between 3,770 million and 4,280 million years old. Researchers led by Matthew Dodd from University College London have discovered strata in Nuvvuagittuq rocks that contain features microorganism-like structures (filaments and tubes). Nuvvuagittuq rocks in Quebec, Canada, are the oldest in the world and date from 4.28 billion years ago (bya). These structures resemble those in modern hydrothermal vent communities of microorganisms, some of which are Fe-oxidizing bacteria that form distinctive tubes and filaments.(See Dodd et al. (2017) Evidence for early life in Earth’s oldest hydrothermal vent precipitates. Nature, vol. 543, p60—4.) This fits in with the Nuvvuagittuq strata geology that was formed in a submarine vent environment. Additionally, these rocks contain isotopically light (depleted in carbon-13): photosynthesis preferentially selects for carbon-12 (against carbon-13). And, of course, for photosynthesis you need life.
Future life expectancy in developed nations to continue to increase. A study in The Lancet (Kontis et al.2017, doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(16)32381-9) on demographic trends looking forward just two and a half decades, suggests that the already long-lived developed nation citizens will have an even longer life in 2030. Japanese citizen on average currently live the longest, but the new research reveals that South Korean women are likely to live the longest by 2030 with nearly a 60% chance that they will live to 90 years old or more. US citizens currently trail the developed nation longevity list (very markedly so considering the nation's wealth and health spend) and will lag even further behind by 2030 with men unlikely on average to live to see 80 and US women unlikely to reach 85. This is due to a mix of obesity and the financially inefficient health spend of their largely privately financed health system. (Much US health finance is wasted on the health insurance business, legal fees for the US wealthy, while the US poor get little health care cover.) Conversely, their British counterparts on average will live longer than this. (Thank you NHS (National Health Service).)
Gene therapy may restore hearing! gene therapy was one of the promises human genome research was meant to deliver in the early 2000s. Over a decade on progress has been slow though there have been developments with for eyesight and Parkinson's. Now, research at the Boston Children's Hospital on mice with type-1 Usher syndrome used an artificial virus carrying the gene for the protein harmonin that is found in the hair cells of the inner ear and found that their hearing was restored. Another study, also in Boston at the Schepens Eye Research Institute fond that the same virus delivered genes to a large number of target hairs in the mouse inner ear.
Human gene editing permissible says US National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Medicine and National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine! The US science academies (which are sort of equivalent to Britain's Royal Society) has produced a report that concludes that it is ethically permissible to edit the human genome for health/disease reasons. Transparency and openness must be the watchword along with patient/subject confidentiality. Even altering the human germ line (genetically inheritable alterations passed on to future generations) is allowable. What is not ethically permissible are alterations purely for enhancement: boosted strength, IQ etc. (See Human Genome Editing: Science, Ethics, and Governance, ISBN 978-0-309-45288-5 and DOI: 10.17226/24623, free PDF available from www.nap.edu/24623.)
GM rat-to-mice pancreatic transplants reverse diabetes. This idea is not new and attempts have been previously made to transplant modified mice pancreases to rats but they only grew to the size of mice pancreases. Now the reverse has been attempter: rat pancreases to mice. But it is not a straightforward transplant. Long story short… The rat early embryos are injected with mice pluripotent stem cells and so these rats grew to contain a mix of mice and rat cells. The rats did not grow their own pancreas as the embryos were genetically modified without the
Wheat, genetically modified for improved photosynthesis, goes to field trials in Britain. The wheat has been genetically modified with a gene from stiff brome grass (Brachypodium distachyon). Improved photosynthesis was demonstrated in greenhouses and now Rothamsted (Harpenden, Hertfordshire) is attempting to demonstrate that this is so in field trials.
The last mammoths before extinction were riddled with genetic errors. DNA sequencing has allowed for complete genome sequencing for two specimens of woolly mammoths. One mammoth specimen is from a mainland population 45,000 years ago when mammoths were plentiful. The second, a 4,300 yr old specimen, came from an isolated population on Wrangel Island (between Alaska and Russia) where the last mammoths lived. The genome of this specimen had an accumulation of detrimental mutations, which is what you would expect from a mall in-bred population. One faulty gene gave this mammoth a translucent satin fur coat. (See Rogers R.L. et al, 2017, PLoS Genetics, 13(3): e1006601. doi:10.1371/journal.pgen.1006601.) It is thought that these mammoths also faced pressures from modern humans.
Ancient, pre-European, humans in the Amazon bain shaped its present biodiversity. The Amazon basin is known to be a planetary biodiversity hotspot, but a few years ago it was established that just a few tree species were dominant in the Amazon and this had been assumed to be some natural quirk: why not as, for example, naturally few species are at the top of food chains, so couldn't this be something vaguely similar? Now, a huge team of researchers have found that that species used for food or building materials were far more common near ancient settlements. By comparing data on tree composition from more than 1,000 locations in the Amazon with a map of archaeological sites, eighty-five species that produced Brazil nuts, cashew nuts, aecia or rubber were five times more likely to be dominant in mature forest than non-domesticated species. Some 10 million people lived in the Amazon region before the arrival of Christopher Columbus in 1492. The ancient peoples of the Amazon left their mark in the forest. (See Levis et al. (2017) Science, vol. 355, pp. 925-931.)
Neural crown hints at seat of consciousness. A new digital reconstruction of just three single mouse neurons reveals that they encircle the mouse's brain. The brain's shape is known to be a convoluted surface on which regions are responsible for different things. Christof Koch, of the Allen Institute for Brain Science, and his team injected just three neurons that leave a small central area of the brain and then traced these to find that after they leave the central area (the claustrum) and out to branch over the surface of the brain and one wraps entirely around it. It is likely that more neurons do the same. Koch previously hypothesised that the claustrum – a thin, irregular, sheet of neurons that is attached to the underside of the neocortex in the centre of the brain – may be the seat of consciousness in humans and mice. (Announcement reported by Reardon, 2017, Nature, vol. 543, p14-15 on paper currently undergoing peer review.) Francis Crick (Nobel DNA structure winner) and Christof Koch have previously compared the claustrum to the conductor of an orchestra, referring to its regulatory role in consciousness and cognition.
What can make bird flu infect humans? A one letter change in the RNA! Honglin Chen at Hong Kong U. and colleagues compared the genome of the human-infecting bird flu H7H9 with a range of other flu genomes. They found that a single nucleotide alteration in the strain H9N2 made it become H7N9. It is thought this took place in 2000. (Nature Communications vol 8, 14751.). So if politicians do not think that a human infecting strain will again arise in the future (as biologists do) then this research might convince them that the threat is not just real but likely.
Memories are formed twice! It had been thought that all memories start as a short-term memory and are then slowly converted into long-term ones. Now a US-Japanese research team have found that both long and short-term memories are formed at the same time: memories are formed twice. Long-term memories are stored in the cortex – that's the big outer part of the brain you see – whereas short-term memories are formed in the hippocampus – that's a smaller bit in the base near the centre of the brain. The short-term memories slowly degrade in time and make way for new memories. The work was done on mice but is thought to apply to humans. (See Kitamura et al (2017) Science, vol. 356, p73-78.)
Summer 2017
Astronomy & Space Science News
Seven near Earth-sized planets found in one system. Since the first exo-planet was discovered in 1992, discoveries have been made at almost an exponential rate with the number found topping 1,000 in October 2013. And so when three were discovered in one system last year (See Gillon, M. et al. (2016) Temperate Earth-sized planets transiting a nearby ultracool dwarf star. Nature vol. 533, p221–224.) we did not even bother reporting it. Now, an international team of largely Europeans (plus some N. Americans and others) led by Michaël Gillon have refined their survey of the ultra-cool dwarf star named TRAPPIST-1 (after the TRansiting Planets and PlanetesImals Small Telescope in Chile). They followed up their original discovery with the Spitzer Space Telescope as well as numerous ground-based observations. Their conclusion is that there are at least seven planets with sizes and masses reasonably similar to those of Earth revolve around TRAPPIST-1. Importantly, the seven planets likely have equilibrium temperatures low enough to make possible the presence of liquid water on a number of their surfaces! TRAPPIST-1 is located only 39 light years (12 parsecs) away and is a very small star about the size of Jupiter. Were TRAPPIST-1 our Sun then the seven planets would all be well inside the orbit of Mercury, but TRAPPIST-1 is cool and so all but its innermost two of its planets are not excessively warmed. The innermost five planets are roughly the size of the Earth and the outermost two an intermediate size equivalent to being between that of the Earth and Mars. Water might exist in theory on a number of these worlds: in the innermost mainly as vapour (but possibly lost as happened to Venus) and the outermost as ice and, of course, there would be latitude and altitude variations on each. The most Earth-like in both temperature (assuming it has a thick atmosphere conferring a natural strong greenhouse effect) and mass is the fifth planet. The outermost planet is too cool for water to exist in anything but as a liquid. (See Gillon, M. (2017) Seven temperate terrestrial planets around the nearby ultracool dwarf star TRAPPIST-1. Nature, vol. 542, p456 - 460. Also a review piece in the same issue Snellen, I., A., G. Earth’s seven sisters. p421 - 423.) +++ SF² Concatenation loose fun discussion as to the possibilities for complex, oxygenic life (multicellular, oxygen generating plants) hence animals. TRAPPIST-1 is cool and therefore most of its spectrum is in the red and infrared and not yellow, which in turn means that its peak spectrum photons have a much lower energy than those from our Sun. Earth's plants bootstrap two separate photosystems into one to energise an electron sufficiently to crack water releasing oxygen, and while life on Earth got going quickly, it took at least a quarter or possible half a billion years to evolve this oxygen-generating trick. If oxygenic photosynthesis takes place on the TRAPPIST-1 world then it would need to have three photosystems bootstrapped which is harder to envisage taking place. Conversely, TRAPPIST-1 is ultra cool and so does not burn fast. This, in turn, means it has a long life (far longer than our Sun's expected lifetime). Bringing these two strands of thought together and while it is less likely for a TRAPPIST-1 world to evolve oxygenic photosynthesis, there is far more time available for this harder evolution to take place and if it did (note the 'if') animals would then surely evolve. Conversely, a hypothetical alien exobiologist from a TRAPPIST-1 world might contemplate our Solar system and consider its Sun's photons ionisingly toxic and its stellar longevity too short for complex life to evolve. Our Earth exobiologists will be waiting to see results in a couple of year's time from the James Webb Space Telescope that could reveal these worlds atmospheric composition. If free oxygen (especially free oxygen with methane) is present on any of them, then we will know that life exists. Similarly, an alien TRAPPIST-1 exobiologist would see oxygen and methane in the Earth's atmosphere and wonder what strange evolutionary path life took here. Finally, there are far more cool stars than Sun-like stars in the spiral arms of our galaxy. If the planetary arrangement of Jupiter-sized TRAPPIST-1 is common (and it is not hugely dissimilar to our Jupiter moon arrangement) then there could be many more worlds capable of having liquid water on its surface in the Galaxy than even recently we had dared contemplate.
An exo-Earth's atmosphere has been detected. Observations at the European Southern Observatory in Chile detected the atmosphere GJ 1132b, which is 1.4-times the size of our planet and lies 39 light years away, as it passed in front of its sun/host star. The observations of the planet suggest that it has a thick atmosphere containing either steam and/or methane. Though the planet is orbiting a cool star it is close to it and it has a surface temperature of 370°C. (See Southworth et al (2017) The Astronomical Journal vol. 153 (4).)
At least 66% of Mars' atmosphere has been lost since it was formed. This broad brush estimate was derived from measuring argon isotope in Mars' atmosphere at its surface (NASA's Sample Analysis at Mars (SAM) instrument on board the Curiosity rover) and high in the atmosphere by from NASA's MAVEN (Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution Mission) spacecraft. They looked at two minority but stable isotopes of argon Ar38 and Ar36. Now, the lighter isotope preferentially leaks – due to Solar wind interactions – from the Martian atmosphere compared to the heavier isotope. Knowing the different ratios at the top and bottom of the Martian atmospheric column it is possible to calculate how long it took for leakage to bring the composition to this level. And so the researchers conclude that Mars has lost at least 66% of its Argon. (See Jakosky et al, 2017, Science, vol. 355, p1408-1410.) It is possible to look at other heavy molecules such as carbon dioxide but there are other mechanisms (such as the formation of carbonates) that can remove it from the atmosphere. +++ Some Concatenation staffers note that oxygen and nitrogen molecules are a lot lighter than argon and so they would escape faster especially as there are other mechanisms for its atmospheric loss other than being stripped by Solar wind. This means that the early Mars atmosphere is almost certain to be more than 66% thicker than it is today. Others have estimated that Mars has lost 99% of its atmosphere. Indeed, Mars' atmosphere today is less than 1% the pressure of Earth's at sea level.
Organic compounds detected on Ceres. Further to the confirmation of water on Ceres NASA's Dawn space probe has now detected organic compounds. Organic compounds occur in some chondritic (stony) meteorites, and their signatures on solar system bodies have been sought for decades. Spectral signatures of organics have been ambiguously identified on the surfaces of asteroids, but not on cometary nuclei. Data returned by the Visible and InfraRed Mapping Spectrometer on board Dawn show absorption bands associated with aliphatic (non-aromatic/benzene ring type) organic matter and is mainly localised within a broad region of ~1,000 square kilometres close to the ~50-kilometer Ernutet crater. Combining this with last season's news of water on Ceres does lay open the possibility of some pre-biotic chemistry. (See Science, vol. 355, p719-722.) It should be remembered that asteroids only a few tens of kilometres across will get a molten centre during its formation and their interiors may remain warm for a number of years (decades, centuries? (Remember asteroids are vacuum insulated.) Ceres, the largest of the asteroids, has a diameter of some 500 miles (800 km). Also, as the location of the Earth makes it too high a temperature for water to form in the interplanetary medium (the Earth's atmosphere evens things out between its day and night side cooling things markedly but its natural greenhouse effect warms it a little above this chilly average), so it is thought that Earth's water may have been delivered by planetesimals and asteroids from further out both before, and again during, the late heavy bombardment.
Ancient galaxies lack dark matter. An international team of mainly German astronomers has discovered that early galaxies (when the Universe was about 20% of its current age) have much less dark matter. The amount of dark matter is inferred by galaxy rotation: present day galaxies rotate too fast and so must have hidden matter holding them together otherwise they'd fly apart. However a study of these ancient galaxies reveals that they do not have such a high spin. Explaining this dark matter deficit could be that these early galaxies were still accruing gas from the thin filaments of matter that make up the large-scale cosmic web and momentum transference had not sufficiently taken place, or the dark matter and matter equilibrium had not yet become established (See Genzel et al (2017) Nature, vol. 543, p397-401 and review vol. 543, p318-9.) Or even, as we at SF² Concatenation like to speculate wildly, dark matter or dark matter influences enter our 3-D universe from a rolled up dimension as the universe expands; a variation of 10 dimensional Kaluza-Klein theory.
Space and Scotland is a new magazine that aims to cover all aspects of the astronomy and space scene in Scotland. The magazine is produced by the charity ACTA SCIO (Astro Cosmic Terran Association Scottish Charitable Incorporated Organisation), which was set up in 2011, initially to manage the stone circle campaign to regenerate (now, to recreate) the astronomically aligned Sighthill stone circle in Glasgow, and also runs the Astronomers of the Future Club in Troon. The first four magazine issues, to be published at the solstices and equinoxes of the 12 months to December 2017, during which it's hoped to demonstrate the need for the publication and to attract the support of advertisers which will allow it to remain free of charge. First responses have been very positive and paying adverts have already begun to appear with issue 2. More information will be appearing shortly on the charity's website, actascio.com and Facebook.
Summer 2017
Science & Science Fiction Interface
Arthur C. Clarke's 100 anniversary celebrated by Nature. The weekly science journal has marked the century since Clarke's birth with an article on his prescience by Andrew Robinson, Clarke's editor at the Times Higher Education Supplement (1994-2005). The SF grandmaster, who died in 2008, is also well known for developing the concept of the geostationary communications satellite network. The Nature article (vol. 541, p286-8) notes that his impact still has relevance today and that the recent film biopic Steve Jobs begins with an interview of Clarke with the interviewer's young son present and Clarke opining that by 2001 – indeed before that – the young boy's home will have a console with which he can talk to his friendly local computer and get all the information he needs for everyday life. His non-fiction book, Interplanetary Flight (1950), inspired a young Carl Sagan, and Werner von Braun used Clarkes Exploration of Space (1951) to convince President John Kennedy the feasibility of going to the Moon. Clarke may be gone but we still have his novels and share in his sense-of-wonder that straddles both science and fiction.
2000AD 40th anniversary marked by leading science journal Nature. This year sees the 'Galaxy's greatest comic', 2000AD (as we noted last season) 40th year (just as we at SF² Concatenation mark our 30th) – see also this season's editorial at the top of this page. Nature deftly acknowledged 2000AD's 40th in an editorial of its own on bot wars. ''Deftly' because while today scientists with a fondness for science fiction can be more open about their genre interests, one still has to be careful lest a critic opines one's 'science fact' as 'fiction' (just a few decades ago such low balls were rife and scientists into SF tended to be firmly in the closet). And so the March 2nd issue of Nature neatly weaved an editorial (Editorials (2017) Thrill power: After 40 years sci-fi comic 2000AD deserves to be known for more than Judge Dredd, Nature, vol.543, p6.) congratulations to 2000AD with news of a science paper (Tsvetkova et al. (2017) PLoS ONE vol. 12, e0171774.) on warring internet bots. Apparently, some internet bots – programmes that wander the web – have conflicting programming and so keep undoing each other's work. The parallel was drawn with 2000AD, whose staff are fictionally referred to as droids. But many online ventures have real bots working for them. One instance, explored by the researchers, is Wikipedia (who helped with the paper) as its bots can work against each other. This typically happens when bots working for one of Wikipedia's language editions undoes the work of an editing bot for another Wikipedia language edition (so now you know why British and English articles sometimes contain US American spellings). The research suggests that even relatively 'dumb' bots may give rise to complex – sometimes conflicting – interactions, and this carries important implications for Artificial Intelligence research. Understanding what affects bot-bot interactions is crucial for managing social media well, providing adequate cyber-security, and designing well functioning autonomous vehicles.
Winston Churchill wrote about the possibility of alien life: documents found. In addition to famously being Britain's WWII leader (and much else) Winston Churchill also wrote articles for magazines and the press, and was reasonably well read in the sciences (he was the first prime minister to employ a science adviser). Astrophysicist Mario Livio, when visiting the archives at the US National Churchill Museum in Fulton, Missouri, was given a typed article MS by the museum director Timothy Riley. The article was a draft, possibly for the News of the World, likely typed in 1939 just prior to him being distracted by Adolph's antics. The article demonstrates Churchill's use of the Copernican Principle (that we are not special hence life could be elsewhere), the likelihood of liquid water as life's solvent, that stars have a 'habitable zone' (a Goldilocks region), and that a life bearing exoplanet must be large enough to retain and atmosphere. He concludes, a large fraction of extrasolar planets may have the right conditions for life. (See Nature, vol. 542, p289-291.) +++ Of course Churchill was not the only person to consider alien life. Among such previous thinkers were Robert Hooke in 1665, John Wilkins (1638), the 2nd century's Lucian of Samosata, Epicurus in the 1st century BC, and Archelaus and his student Xenophanes in the 5th century BC.
Breakthrough Starshot to go 4.26 light years in 20 years. Breakthrough Starshot, backed by US$100 million from Russian investor Yuri Milner, aims to send an interstellar probe to triple star Alpha Centauri constellation star Proxima Centauri 4.26 light years away at a cost of around US$10 billion (£800 m) and taking just 20 years t complete the journy. Last year it was discovered that Proxima hosted an Earth-like planet, Proxima 'b'. Starshot will consist of a craft, or many craft, of Solar sails just 6 metres wide with a chip in the centre with each craft weight just a gram. Laser beams will help accelerate the craft the first couple of million miles but the laser required will need to be one hundred gigawatts: a million times what we can do today. Such an idea has been mooted before, including by the SF author Robert Forward in the late 1980s. However the problem with this approach is that they would whizz through the Proxima Centauri system in just a few hours. Two Germans, René Heller and Michael Hippke, propose to angle the sail so as to use Proxima and star light to slow the craft down so it can go into orbit about Proxima. But this presents another difficulty: in order to do this the craft's approach velocity must be slower and so the journey would not take just 20 years but a century!
Fast Radio Bursts could be alien civilisation light sail boosters. Two US astronomers, Manasvi Lingam and Abraham Loeb, have examined the characteristics of fast radio bursts (FRBs). Their analysis shows that beams used for powering large light sails could yield parameters that are consistent with FRBs. Indeed, the optimal frequency for powering the light sail they show is similar to the detected FRB frequencies. They suggest that a civilization capable generating energy as we on Earth currently do (a Kardashev I class civilisation) could make these powerful radio lasers and that these are extragalactic. They estimate that there could be a billion such civilisations within a hundred gigaparsecs (320 billion light years) which covers hundreds of thousands of galaxies. They estimate that the chance of us detecting such a light sail power beam in our galaxy would take around 300 years and, being in our galaxy, it would be picked up by household radios. This striking event could reveal everything that can be known about the true origin of FRBs, and thereby settle this FRB origin debate once and for all. It should be pointed out that the authors wrote this paper not so much to promulgate an extraterrestrial hypothesis but to determine the characteristics to rule out possible alternatives to the natural origin of FRBs. (See Lingam & Loeb The Astrophysical Journal Letters, vol. 837 (2), L23.) +++ FRBs are puzzling phenomena. A number of detections in 2015 were of repeating FRBs which rules out a cataclysmic origin (such as a massive astronomical body falling into a black hole). Currently there is generally no accepted explanation for FRBs.
NASA and ESA to conduct Armageddon type mission. An ESA and NASA mission currently slated for a 2020 launch aims to crash a probe into a 525 foot asteroid Didymoon to see if they can nudge its orbit, much like in the film Armageddon (1998). Didymoon orbits a larger, 2,450 foot asteroid Didymos. In 2003 Didymos came within 4.46 million miles of Earth. STOP PRESS: This may be cancelled due to NASA's 1% budget cut. We should know more over the course f the summer. NASA may also lose its US$115 (£94m) Office of Education. There is also (again currently) silence on Trump's intentions for NASA's manned Moon and Mars aspirations.
Computer like human decision making – Are there advantages? The House of Commons all-party Select Committee for Science & Technology is to investigate how algorithms can be used in human decision-making. In an increasingly digital world, algorithms are being used to make decisions in a growing range of contexts. From decisions about offering mortgages and credit cards to sifting job applications and sentencing criminals, the impact of algorithms is far reaching. How an algorithm is formulated, its scope for error or correction, the impact it may have on an individual – and their ability to understand or challenge that decision – are increasingly relevant questions. This follows the Committee’s recent work on Robotics and AI.
Britain's robotics and artificial intelligence (A.I.) industries to get £17.3m (US$22m) boost. It is part of the British government's Digital Strategy. This development follows recent all-party Parliamentary criticism as to a lack of strategy and investment.
Identity fraud soars. ID theft has in recent decades become something of a sub-trope of its own from John Brunner's Shockwave Rider to Max Headroom's 'blanks'. But today in reality ID theft is fast on its way to becoming a leading form of crime. In 2008 there were 77,642 ID frauds in the UK but just 8 years later (2016) this has more than doubled (increased by over 120%) to 172,919. Of these, 9 out of 10 frauds were committed online. A breakdown of the figures for 2015 compared with 2016 by age of victim is telling. Those aged between 51 and 60 saw an increase of 5%, and those over 60 just half a percent. This last is because the over 60s do not use social media much (SF fans excepted?). However while those under 21 constituted only 1% of victims, the number of under 21s becoming an ID theft victim has increased by 34% between 2015-6. In addition to moderating one's social media activity (for example, only your real and close friends need to know your birthday), people should regularly update their computer's firewall (at least monthly), anti-virus and anti-spyware programmes (using automatic daily or more frequent logging on updates). Up to 80% of cyber threats can be removed by doing this. Other things to do: avoid online banking and retail unless you really, really need to (humanity has survived many millennia without online retail and look what online retail has done to bookshops); avoid registering for things online (like conventions and if you do then insist that your details are not added to their database if it connected to the net even if its password only accessed by the con's organisers – European law is explicit about this); and keep your social media profile information minimal (no birthday, no second names, no places of education etc). And double (cross) shred your bills before putting them out with the rubbish. If you don't then you are at risk of becoming part of one of the developed world's fastest growing crime statistics! Max Headroom's Reg says 'hi'.
Tim Berners-Lee criticises UK and US internet plans. Controlling governments are a frequent feature of SF from Metropolis to 1984's Big Brother, but controlling issues are very real. Sir Tim said plans to break internet encryption would be a 'bad idea' and lead to a massive security breaches. Yet politicians want to weaken encryption so as to combat terrorism. Sir Tim has countered: "Now I know that if you're trying to catch terrorists it's really tempting to demand to be able to break all that encryption but if you break that encryption then guess what - so could other people and guess what - they may end up getting better at it than you are!" He has criticised Britain's Investigatory Powers Act and that the US may be weakening its principle of net neutrality. +++ See also Sir Tim Berners-Lee wins Turing prize earlier.
President Trump's fictional view of US science sees a proposed 18% cut to economically valuable science funding agency. One foundation of Trump's election campaign platform was to cut US governmental spending. In Britain, scientists are constantly telling politicians that government funded research should not be considered 'spend' but more as 'investment'. Trump clearly does not see it this way. He is proposing a 18% cut (US$5.8 billion (£4.75 bn)) to the National Institutes of Health who are responsible for dispensing government money to biomedical researchers. All well and good Trump's supporters might say – after all US$5.8 billion is a lot of caboodle – except that a fair bit of the NIH research has commercial applications. Between 1980 and 2007 some 8.4% of NIH grants directly led to a patent, and a whacking 30.8% of science articles produced as a result of NIH funded research were subsequently cited in a patent be it for a pharmaceutical, device etc. Science to wealth generation is a long game: it takes time for research to paper, for replication (validation) to theoretical application, and then on to patent, and all that is before commercial product being sold on the shelves. Trumps' cuts will not damage the US economy immediately, but they are likely to in a decade or so's time, but that will be his successor's successor's problem. +++ See also Proposed US science cuts item earlier above.
The new head of the US Environment Agency disagrees that carbon dioxide causes global warming., Scott Pruitt has been appointed by climate denier President Donald Trump and seems to have similar views: he "would not agree" carbon dioxide is a primary contributor to global warming. Here at SF² Concatenation mission control, as scientists and engineers who enjoy SF we pride ourselves on being able to make a clear distinction between the two. Mr Trump apparently tweeted in 2012 that global warming was a 'hoax'. This would be comedic were it not for the seriousness of our changing biosphere. But then Trump and Pruitt are neither into science or SF.., but both possibly are into fantasy.
Australia sees Sharknado for real? The 2013 B movie Sharknado sees tornados fling sharks inland to terrorise Los Angeles. Now a Sharknado event has happened for real in Australia. One consequence of cyclone Debbie, that saw wind speeds of up to 160 mph (260 km/h), was that a 5-foot bull shark was carried by the storm (albeit likely by flood waters) 12 miles inland.
It may be possible to grow potatoes on Mars as Watney did in the novel and film The Martian. See the story within this year's Gaia page.
Science Fictional devices for real! Here are some more new SFnal-type inventions that could have been inspired by SF. OK, the Cicret bracelet we have shown you before, but it's still neat. Included in the seven devices below is a Star Trek style universal translator (though it is a lot smaller than in the TV show and delivers the translation by ear-phones). The inventions are described in this short 12 minute video. Enjoy.
Summer 2017
Rest In Peace
The last season saw the science and science fiction communities sadly lose…
Alexei Abrikosov , the Russian physicist, has died aged 88. he is known for his work developing superconductivity theory and, relatedly, type II superconductors as used in MRI scanners. He shared the 2003 Nobel Prize for physics for his work.
Hilary Bailey, the British writer, has died aged 80. In addition to writing around 15 short stories he co-edited (with Charles Platt) the 1974 New Worlds anthology. She was for a while (1962-'78) married to Michael Moorcock and co-authored with him The Black Corridor (1969): there has been some speculation that she may have been its primary author. Her novels were mainly mainstream but often with a genre spin that uplifted out of mundane fiction. These included All the Days of my Life (1984) that updated the story of Daniel Defoe's Moll Flanders (1722) with a story that began in1941 and end in 1996. Similarly Frankenstein's Bride (1995) was a take Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (1818) but this time Frankenstein keeps his word and creates a bride for his first creation. Her Fifty-First State (2008) was set in a near-future 2017 that sees Britain taken over by America army with the help of the Conservative Party. Any thoughts that this might resonate with the British PM May's 2017 visit to Trump with him leading her by the hand and her offering a reciprocal visit are pure conjecture.
Edward Bryant, the US author, has died aged 71. He was writer of short stories a number of which were nominated for the Hugo and Nebula Awards. Indeed his 'Stone' (1978) and 'giANTS' (1979) won Nebulas. He was well known in Colorado and World Horror fandoms. He chaired the 2000 World Horror convention in Denver. His shorts were collected a number of times beginning with Among the Dead and Other Events Leading up to the Apocalypse (1973) to Trilobyte and Predators and Other Stories (both 2014). Some of his book reviews and conreps appeared in Locus.
Susan Casper, the US author, has died aged 69. She wrote short stories including with her husband of 47 years Gardner Dozois and these were collected in Slow Dancing through Time (1990). She also edited the fiction anthology Ripper (1990) based on the famous London serial killer.
Eugene Cernan, the US astronaut, has died aged 82: He was the last man on the Moon (in the 20th century). In addition to being a backup astronaut for a number of missions, he went into space three times: as Pilot of Gemini 9A (1966), as Lunar Module Pilot of Apollo 10 in (1969), and as Commander of Apollo 17 ( 1972) which was the final Apollo lunar landing. He had a BSc in electrical engineering and a Masters in aeronautical engineering. His last words on the Moon were: " I'd like to just (say) what I believe history will record: that America's challenge of today has forged man's destiny of tomorrow. And, as we leave the Moon at Taurus–Littrow, we leave as we came and, God willing, as we shall return, with peace and hope for all mankind. Godspeed the crew of Apollo 17."
Börje Crona, the Swedish author and translator, has died aged 84. In addition to two humorous SF novels he also translated SF. However he was best known in Sweden for his many short SF stories which have been collected in five books.
Robert Day, the British director has died aged 94. His well known films included the comedy Two Way Stretch (1960) and his genre films include: First Man into Space (1959); Tarzan's Three Challenges (1963); She (1965); Tarzan and the Valley of Gold (1966) and Tarzan and the Great River (1967). He also worked in television including as director of two episodes of The Invaders and six episodes of The Avengers (including the cult favourite 'Return of the Cybernauts' (1967).
Martin Deutsch, the US fan, has died. He had been for over three decades the president of the Baltimore Science Fiction Society.
Mike Dickinson, the British fan, has died aged 68. He was active in Leeds SF and co-chaired the 1979 British Eastercon, Yorcon, that was venued in Leeds. He also edited the fanzines Adsum, Sirius, Bar Trek (with with Lee Montgomerie), and Spaghetti Junction (with Jackie Gresham) as well as the British SF Association's Vector.
Ronald Drever, the British physicist, has died aged 85. He is best known -- along with US physicists Rai Weiss and Kip Thorne – for being the moving force behind the establishment in the US of the Laser Interferometer Gravitational Wave Observatory (LIGO) that last year detected gravity waves. Ronald Drever first established a gravity wave group back in 1970.
Mildred Dresselhaus, the US physicist and electrical engineer, has died aged 86. In her early years she studied under studied under Enrico Fermi, the Nobel winner. She was noted for her work on carbon and its allotropes' electrical properties. She garnered numerous science awards including: the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the National Medal of Science, the Enrico Fermi Award and the Vannevar Bush Award. She has named after her the Hicks-Dresselhaus Model for low-dimensional thermoelectrics. Earlier this year she was the face of a General Electric advertisement in the US to promote women studying STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths/medicine) subjects.
Thomas Endrey, the US fan, has died aged 77. He frequently went to Lunacons and Boskones. He was an assistant editor for Science Fiction Chronicle in the 1990s.
Eugene Eli Garfield, the US chemist, has died aged 91. He is known for his fundamental contribution to modern science through developing citation indices. He founded the Institute for Scientific Information (ISI) in 1956 (it was originally called the Institute for Scientific Documentation). also launched The Scientist -- a monthly magazine for life scientists -- together with indexes in the social sciences and humanities, and services that alerting research scientists to new relevant journals. He also helped establish Current Contents, that tabulated the contents for recent scientific journals. He also developed journal's impact factor scores (the average number of times a paper published in a journal can expect to be cited). However he was also concerned about their misuse.
Richard Hatch, the US actor, has died aged 71. He was the only cast member to appear in both the original series of Battlestar Galactica (1978-9) and its recent (2008-9) reboot; he originally played Captain Apollo and then Tom Zarek. Hi other genre appearances included: Charlie Chan and the Curse of the Dragon Queen (1981), Prisoners of the Lost Universe (1983), The Ghost (2001), Alien Hunger (2014), andStarship II: Rendezvous with Ramses (2016).
Sir John Hurt, the British actor, has died aged 77. He had a long and prolific career on stage, TV and cinema. One of his first television roles that brought him to the attention of millions of Brits was as the psychotic Caligula in the BBC series I Claudius (1976). With regards to his genre roles he was in: Watershipdown (voice) (1978), The Lord of the Rings (voice) (1978), Alien (1979), The Plague Dogs (voice) (1982), 1984 (1984), Spaceballs (as himself) (1987), Roger Corman's Frankenstein Unbound (1990), Rabbit Ears: Aladdin and the Magic Lamp (1994), Contact (1997), Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (2001), Hellboy (2004) V for Vendetta (2005), Hellboy Animated: Blood and Iron (voice) (2007), Masters of Science Fiction (2007), Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008), Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008), Outlander (2008), The Gruffalo (voice) (2009), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010), Ultramarines: A Warhammer 40,000 Movie (voice) (2010), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011), Immortals (2011), The Gruffalo's Child (voice) (2011), Merlin (voice) (2008-2012), Snowpiercer (2013) and Dr Who (2013). Hurt's personal quote: "Personal Quote:I remember talking to Olivier when we were doing Lear. He said: 'When it comes to your obituary they will only mention two or three performances, and they will be the ones that defined you early on.' I said: 'What will they write about you?' 'Richard III (1955) and Wuthering Heights (1939)', he replied. And he was right." Meanwhile here is a short compilation of some of his notable performances.
Sir Peter Mansfield, the British physicist, has died aged 83. He failed his 11-plus exam and attended a central school and a secondary modern school before obtaining a degree in physics at Queen Mary College, University of London. He is most noted for leading a team that developed Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI scanning). MRI scans generate 3D images of the body's internal organs without potentially harmful X-rays by utilising strong magnetic fields and radio waves. Sir Peter shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2003 with the inventor of the technique, US chemist Professor Paul Lauterbur.
Sylvia Moody, the British physiotherapist turned clinical psychologist, has died aged 75. She specialised in dyslexia and dyslexia as detected in adults. In addition she provided guidance for employers on how to make reasonable adjustments and enable dyslexic individuals to flourish in the workplace. Her work helped to raise awareness and helped to improve potential outcomes for very large numbers of dyslexic individuals. Her books include famously Dyslexia: How to survive and succeed at work and also Dyslexia: Surviving and Succeeding at College. She also wrote mainstream fiction.
Philip O'Donoghue CBiol FIBiol, the British biologist, has died aged 87. He had been in ill-health for a while. His early career saw him at the National Institute for Research in Dairying (NIRD), coincidentally at the time it was developing the commercial process for UHT milk. He was an active member of Britain's professional body for bioscientists: the Institute of Biology (which recently, and much after Philip's time, has been re-branded as the Royal Society of Biology). Philip served on its Council and was for a while an officer of the Institute. In 1982 he joined the staff to lead the Institute as its General Secretary. Philip's time leading the IoB was one of consolidation but he did liberate up its annual symposium from the confines of London to the rest of the UK. This period of consolidation helped prepare the Institute to purchase the neighbouring building in London's opulent and historic South Kensington (down the road from the Natural History museum). He also undertook the initial preparatory for it to receive its coat of arms. He left the Institute in 1989. He was a great raconteur and there was guaranteed to be something of a huddle around him at science receptions.
George Olah (born Oláh György), the Hungarian-born but US-living chemist, has did aged 89. He is noted for his work creating carbocations (carbon cations), unusual positively charged carbon molecules such as CH5+ created by super acids (such as magic acid) billions of times stronger than pure sulphuric acid. His work overturned the then orthodoxy that carbon was not able to bind with more than four other atoms. His work with fluorine chemistry and fluorine acids with carbon enabled the creation of many fluorine compounds and this had pharmaceutical applications: today around a quarter of all pharmaceuticals contain fluorine. He was awarded the Nobel Prize for Chemistry in 1994 for his contribution to carbocation chemistry.
Hans Rosling, the Swedish clinician and biomedical demographer, has died aged 68. He is known for his visual presentation of biomedical and demographic statistics which influenced policy makers. (See this 4-minuteexcerpt vid from The Joy of Stats - BBC4.
Larry Smith, the US fan and book dealer, has died aged 70. He also ran the bookdealers hall at a number of conventions including a few US-based Worldcons.
Oliver Smithies, the British born / US resident physical biochemist, has died aged 91. He is best known for two things: first, in 1950 introducing the use of starch for electrophoresis (chromatography using electric charge), and secondly a technique of homologous recombination of transgenic DNA with genomic DNA. This last enables a precise and easy altering of genomes and removing individual genes. (Independently Mario Capecchi also developed the technique.) In 2007 he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.
Jiro Taniguchi, the Japanese manga artist, has died aged 69. He is especially known for The Summit of the Gods and The Magic Mountain. In 2011, in France, he was knighted a Chevalier of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres.
Emma Tennant, the British author, has died aged 79. Her work includes the novel The Time of the Crack (1973) and also a depressed near-future (in which the British country houses of old were almost gone) detective novel The Last of the Country House Murders (1974).
Tzvetan Todorov, the Bulgarian born, French resident literary academic, philosopher and sociologist, has died aged 77. He wrote 21 books, but in genre terms he is noted for his book Introduction à la Littérature Fantastique (1970) which was translated as The Fantastic: A Structural Approach to Literary Genre (1973). In terms of "literary theory" the Fantastic, the fantastic uncanny, and the fantastic marvellous.
Igor Volk, the Russian SF author and cosmonaut, died aged 79 prior to our posting last time (but which we picked up from Ansible). With with Valery Anisimov co-wrote the SF thriller Kosmicheskii Kolpak (1990). As a cosmonaut he flew as Research Cosmonaut on Soyuz T-12, the 7th expedition to Salyut 7, before becoming the head of cosmonaut training for the Buran program and after the project's cancellation, as a Flight Tests Deputy at the Gromov Flight Research Institute. He also planned, but never built, a small flying car called the Lark-4.
Harold Boyd Woodruff, the US microbiologist, has died aged 99. He is known for the discovery, mainly from soil microbes, of a number of antibiotics especially actinomycin. But he also developed fermentation process for a number of compounds including cyanocobalamin (a synthetic form of Vitamin B12).
Hugh Zachary, the US author, has died aged 88. In addition to using his own name he wrote under the pseudonyms Zach Hughes (for much of his SF), Evan Innes, Peter Kanto and Pablo Kane. Some of his books form the series 'Thunderworld' and 'America 2040'.
Summer 2017
End Bits & Thanks
More science and SF news will be summarised in our Autumn 2017 upload in September
Thanks for information, pointers and news for this seasonal page goes to the very many representatives of SF groups and professional companies' PR/marketing folk who sent in news. These have their own ventures promoted on this page. If you feel that your news, or SF news that interests you, should be here then you need to let us know (as we cannot report what we are not told). :-)
News for the next seasonal upload – that covers the Autumn 2017 period – needs to be in before the 2nd week in August. News is especially sought concerns SF author news as well as that relating to national SF conventions: size, number of those attending, prizes and any special happenings.
To contact us see here and try to put something clearly science fictional in the subject line in case your message ends up being spam-filtered and needs rescuing.
Be positive – Help spread SF news to fellow enthusiasts -- Bookmark as appropriate below:
Very many thanks. Meanwhile feel free to browse the rest of the site; key links below.
[Up: Science Fiction News Index | Recent Site Additions | Author Index to Fiction & Non-Fiction Book Reviews | Home Page: Concatenation]
[ Year's Film & Convention Diary | One Page SF Futures Short Stories | SF Convention Reviews | SF Film Charts | Articles | Whimsy with Gaia ]
[Originally posted 17.4.20 | Contact | Copyright | Privacy Editorial | Site Origins/History]