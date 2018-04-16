The spring saw us get on with life. Other than four of our team plus several of our friends attended the British Eastercon . Meanwhile, great news from our Polish correspondent, Macin (Alqua) Klak , win the Get Under Fan Fund (GUFF) which sees him go to Australia for the Continuum SF convention in Melbourne in June ( 2018 ). This is a most deserved win. Hopefully he'll write us something to share with you. One of our book reviewers and con-reporters has a non-fiction SF book out next year from a genre-respected small press. We are all agog with anticipation here at SF² Concatenation mission control and will bring you news as and when. The only other news is that one of our other reviewers has had another house move (the second in quick succession), while two others are re-locating in the summer. This may mean we are a little lighter on the stand-alone reviews next season. Meanwhile next season hopefully sees a new member to our band of book reviewers . Onwards and upwards. And that's it.

To one side 1984 , next month ( May 2018 ) sees a re-vamping of Data Protection law in both Britain and Europe. But is the SF community globally aware or even ready ? The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) (Regulation (EU) 2016/679) becomes enforced in May, 2018. GDPR is a regulation by which the European Parliament, the Council of the European Union, and the European Commission intend to strengthen and unify data protection for all individuals within the European Union (EU). It also addresses the export of personal data outside the EU. What it does in effect is to give control back to citizens and residents over their personal data. You'll need to hang on, there is much with which to get to grips, but the question for the SF community globally -- yes, this affects data processors outside Europe who process EU citizen's data – is is it aware of what it needs to do? Here, the answer is that some within the SF community are but equally, make no mistake, some are not. Up to now it has been bad enough that some conventions had their registrants' data supposedly hidden behind password secure online spreadsheets, but in fact in some instances easily hackable. Now, all SF event organisers need to get their act together. The new regulations mean that SF event organisers, and others that use third parties to process data, have to provide an alternate, data-friendly method of delivering their service unless such data sharing is absolutely necessary. So, for example, if someone wants to pay by debit or credit card then it is allowable to accept their card number and details (otherwise their card payment request cannot be fulfilled). However an alternative data-friendly payment method must also be available (such as cheque, bank transfer, cash etc) for those that want it. It also means that SF event organisers using third parties who do not have a clear, protective data policy (privacy policy) must provide an alternative data-secure route. Two examples are perhaps illustrative. This year's Worldcon is using 'regonline.com' for their accommodation booking. A cursory examination of their privacy policy suggests that it is one of the more data protective companies, and it is possible that it might even be fully GDPR compliant, and as such it may be that this year's Worldcon does not need to provide an alternative. (The Worldcon's data protection officer would need to check that out. Oh, and the Worldcon does need a designated, publicly identifiable data protection officer if itself is to be GDPR compliant, which it needs to be from May 2018 if it is processing EU citizen's data: it could be sued if something goes wrong and the person's data ends up elsewhere; their defence would be marred if it were not GDPR compliant.) And if the Worldcon wishes to share its information on its European members with others (say the Hugo Award administrators or next year's Worldcon) it has to get its European members to 'opt in' to sharing in each individual instance: a blanket share permission covering everything is most firmly not allowed. So there are a few things that conventions will from now on need to do. The second example relates to third parties. There are companies (such as, say, EventBrite) who will harvest and process data on event organiser's behalf. Make no mistake, such companies are (currently) perfectly legal (in their current form): they have a privacy statement and in EventBrite's case it is currently ( March 2018 ) found at the very bottom of their lengthy home page and it is up to users to check this and accept or not using their service. This statement (as currently (March 2018) seen) is in turn quite lengthy and the issues of possible concern only occur after repeated statements that the company will not 'sell' its users' personal data. Get beyond that and you discover that they will 'share' it with their (undisclosed) business partners: which could be said to mean they will 'give it away'. Furthermore, they will match any element of the data they glean about you – which could include your name, e-mail postal and IP address, banking and purchasing details – with any overlapping historic data their business partners happen to have on you. They will then use this to build up a likely profile of yourself and this too they will share (giveaway). Now, there is nothing illegal with such and similar companies doing this (even under the new GDPR), provided users click the accept button (or 'buttons' post GDPR). (And if you do be it on your own head. Now you know the reason for those pesky marketing e-mails and cold phone calls -- You, yourself.) However, the new regulations will require SF event organisers to provide an alternate, data-secure, method of providing their service for those Europeans that request it who do not want to share their data with third parties who in turn share with fourth parties. Fortunately, here currently most SF event organisers are doing this. : Equally some, including a few higher-profile event organisers, are not. As demonstrated by this month's news of millions of Facebook users having their personal details harvested , let alone a plethora of past data protection examples, and even fake news (including in March reportedly that FaceBook promulgated news of William Shatner's supposed demise ), data protection for the unwary is weak. So for some of us, notwithstanding the current FaceBook backlash (or that FaceBook may even have your phone number even if you do not use the site but one of your friends/colleagues does ), the new regulations are a decade overdue: but then politicians tend to be a decade behind the times in terms of the socio-political implications of science and technology (good thing we scientist SF fans have science fiction in addition to the science to inform us). The bottom line of all this is that now everyone in the SF community gathering the data of SF fans has to get their act together. All this is good news for us average members of the SF community: our data can only be better protected. Meanwhile the good news for SF event organisers is that there is help at hand in the form of guidance from the Information Commissioner's Office (and analogous bodies in other countries). H. G. Wells The Shape of Things to Come (1936) drew upon the horrors of WWI chemical warfare, projecting it into the future . Yet who today would have thought that in the early 21st century a nerve agent would be employed in a hostile act in peace-time Britain. And yet here we are. Things were bad enough last year with terrorist violence affecting two cities with which SF² Concatenation team members have close links. This year it is no comfort that the assassination attempt using a state-developed nerve agent took place somewhere where none on our team has intimate connections. Salisbury is a quiet, quaint, rural city not far from the ancient Stonehenge; it does not deserve such attentions. What with this, the previous news, chemical warfare in the Middle East, nuclear weapon development in the Far East, let alone anti-science politics inN. America, and the sense is that this is not the 21st century we wanted nor one we need.

Hugo nomination short list announcement timing upsets some . No, seriously, this has actually come up before with concerns previous years relating to Saturdays, especially Easter Saturday, for when the Hugo nomination short-list is announced as these are news slow days and apparently this – so some say – means that the awards will get less press coverage. This year there has been additional clamour from some of the Orthodox Judaist community. This year's Worldcon chair has made it clear that in deciding the timing of the announcement it "was not our intention to show disrespect". And that "being nominated by your fans and peers is the honour of a lifetime, and I hope the joy of being so honoured can outweigh the distress caused for some of our community by timing of the announcement". The reason Easter has been a frequent date of Hugo short-list announcement is because a number of SF events and conventions are typically held at that time including national conventions which don't attract religious ire. (Natcons took place this year in: Australia, Britain, Russia and New Zealand. None attracting religious complaint.) And as for the Easter Saturday undermining the award, well the figures speak for themselves. Over the recent years when the announcement has been made simultaneously on both sides of the Atlantic, and at a time that it could be picked up by other SF conventions, the numbers both nominating and then voting on the short-list have increased on that from over a decade ago. ( Last year's data here .) +++ Members of the SF² Concatenation team have over the decades provided a press liaison service for a number of SF conventions (including two Eurocons). So we know that slow news days can work to advantage: there's less competing news. The key to getting press coverage is forging relationships with journalists. Simple as.

The World Fantasy Convention has had its Easter spring rate rise . Attending membership has risen from US$200 to US$250. Members joining in April and early may will be able to join existing members to nominate for the World Fantasy Awards, the deadline for which is the last day of May.

The Dublin 2019 has increased its attending membership rates . The rates which should hold over the summer, went up on 3rd April 2018. They are now;- Adult Attending Membership Rate (26+ years of age on August 15, 2019) will increase from €160 to €180,br> First Worldcon will increase from €100 to €110 Young Adult (13 - 25 years) will increase from €100 to €110 Child (6 - 12 years) will increase from €60 to €65 The Infant (under 6 years) rate will remain unchanged at €5, and the Supporting Membership rate will remain unchanged at €40. As part of the convention's commitment to supporting families and children to attend, Dublin 2019 has introduced a family plan and an instalment scheme. The convention's James Bacon said, "Joining now offers you the cheapest rate for attending the event and gives us the income visibility needed to plan with confidence." The scheme enables members to spread the cost of their attending membership over an extended period, while also protecting themselves against future rate rises. It spreads the cost of an Adult, Young Adult or First Worldcon Attending Membership over a number of bi-monthly payments. Under the Plan, you first buy a Supporting Membership and then pay the amount for conversion to Attending Membership in instalments. The charge for your Attending Membership will be frozen at the time your application to join the Plan is received and accepted. Applications for new Instalment Plans will be accepted until the 31st January 2019. Instalment Plans must be paid off in full by the 31st May 2019 at the latest. The family plan gives 10% off the total costs for the included memberships. This new plan can be used in conjunction with the recently announced Instalment Plan as long as the Family Plan is set up first. The family plan will consist of 2 'Major' and at least 2 'Minor' Individuals. A 'Major' membership is an individual born on or before 15th August 2001 (18+ on the first day of the convention). “Minor” memberships are individuals born between 16th August 2001 and 15th August 2013 (ages 6-17 on the first day of the convention). There is also a single parent variation. See the Dublin Worldcon website (linked off our con diary page only for this and next year).

The San Jose 2018 Worldcon has released its progress Report 2 In brief:- The Chair's introduction confirmed our report last season's news that there had been a rush for accommodation: apparently, 5,400 room nights were booked in 36 hours and the rooms at the Marriott and Hilton hotels reserved by the convention are sold out, but there are rooms still available at the Fairmont and AC Hotels. If you want to register for the Worldcon online then be advised that they are using 'regonline.com'. You may want to read their privacy policy (the good news is that it is not nearly as bad as some other booking providers – See above ). World SF Society (WSFS) business. This includes changes in the WSFS constitution for the Hugo Awards categories 'Best (book) Series' and the not-a-Hugo 'Young Adult (juvenile fiction') as well as Retrospective Hugos. And then there are details relating to: the exhibition hall (including art show, cos play and charity auctions); and the dealers' hall. And finally, this year's Hugo Award nomination short-list has separately been released, though the voting for this has now passed and the nomination short-list released.

No Eurocon news this season – Something of a first for us . Our team members have been involved with Eurocons since the 1980s, including providing a press liaison operation for three, among other things such as programme items for several and team members attending getting on for a score. Yet this season no news has been sent us from either extant forthcoming Eurocons or bids! What is going on? Some key questions arguably need to be addressed including… How the three-month rail strike will affect this year's Eurocon which is located far from an international airport? How Brexit will affect the post-Worldcon Eurocon with fans travelling from the EU to the UK? Let alone what is the progress on future events and bids? Hopefully the silence is not a sign of a lack of interest in, as well as on running, these events. ( For Eurocon-runners, you can contact us here . :-) )

Sci-Fi London programme announced . The first week in May sees one of the British Isles major, annual SF film fests take place: arguably the most important in terms of recent international releases as opposed to a mix with older offerings. Check out their website (see our con diary page for the link if you are reading this in 2018) for the full programme. However, examples of offerings include:- Nothing Really Happens . You’re having a conversation with someone... and neither of you cares... know that feeling? Dave Stimple, an unfocused mattress store owner, is having issues connecting with everyone around him. He arrives at the shop one morning to find the local health and safety people have shut him down. Bugs, huge bed bugs and lots of complaints are cited as the reason. Dave is really confused and his relationships with his wife, friends, and his own humanity seem to be devolving and increasingly distracting anomalies begin to take over his reality. But his issues may not be as internal as they seem. This is a proper WTF movie that you will enjoy unravelling. Sometimes, modern life makes us all feel like mattress sellers at times. Trailer here . Hidden Reserves . The corporation sells ‘death insurance’. Those who don’t have it are forced to remain alive in body only as repositories of other people’s consciousnesses until any ‘life debt’ they had is repaid. This is the film's UK premiere. Trailer here . Violentia . Adam Anderson is a nano-tech engineer who has found a way to interact with our memories. Following his daughter’s death in a high school shootout, Anderson wants to use his tech to scan through the criminal’s memories in an obsessive quest to understand why he did it and find a cure for violence. Enlisted into a government program he’s given access to a psychopath’s memories as testing ground, leading him down a dark path where the lines between reality and memory begin to blur…. This is a very smart and eerie film with some great ideas, Violentia takes us one step nearer to the potential of mind control and its consequences. This is the film's international premiere and there's a Q& with the director after the screening. Trailer here . Cygnus . This is a Mexican offering. Fabian, is an astronomer on a quest to discover the nature of an unknown object near the Cygnus constellation 30,000 light years from Earth. One night, a strange signal gives him hope that he might be close to solving the mystery of Cygnus. His colleagues say he is wasting his time, but he thinks the signal is targeted at Earth rather than a random discovery. His superior’s attitude changes and Fabian becomes fearful that they will steal his discovery. He becomes more paranoid and strange things begin to take place in the observatory. Did he really find something or was the signal waiting to be found? Amazing landscapes and great performances make this a solid sci-fi tale. Trailer here . The Gateway . This is an Australian film. Jane is a particle physicist working on the fringe, trying to create a teleportation device: “you know, like in Star Trek ” as she says. But the machine they have built opens a route not to elsewhere but a parallel dimension. The excitement about this is cut short however, as Jane receives an odd call from her husband saying he loves her before hanging up. Later she discovers him dead. Like Another Earth or Random Quest, The Gateway takes us through to another universe in search of Jane’s husband - perhaps he still lives there. In the parallel world she finds him again, bringing him across to our world, but no one guessed there would be dire consequences for her and her family. Trailer here . Hostile . Juliette is one of the few survivors left and part of a small organised group. She spends her days looking for supplies in the dry wastelands, using a van that has seen better days. Her two-way battery powered radio keeps her in contact with home base. One day, as she travels back to base, an incident causes her to crash. She radios base but they can’t get to her for hours and darkness is closing in. As she tries to get through the night she remembers the life she had before. By turns both romantic and terrifying, Hostile is an emotional roller coaster. Trailer here . Precognition . Ripe technologies are a pseudo-governmental organisation which appear to be trying to create a safer and fairer world with new implant technology. Negative thought and memories have been removed, people are given careers and relationships they ‘deserve’ based on an in-app Karma rating system. This world in which every citizen lives connected to Ripe’s system seems almost perfect, at least on the surface. But the digital utopia is not without its ghosts. Soon the reality with which the characters surround themselves starts to unravel, as the true nature of the world surfaces. Samantha, who secretly works for Ripe and manipulates memories, discovers her husband James beginning to experience visions of a woman he doesn’t recognise. Unable to correct James’ visions, Samantha puts her life on the line. Trailer here . In addition to a number of other films, this year's fest includes a day of Frankenstein to mark SF's 200th anniversary . The screenings consist of: Young Frankenstein , Abbott & Costello Meet Frankenstein , Subject Two , Bride of Frankenstein and The Rocky Horror Picture Show . Finally, there are the usual extras including the ' 48 Hour Challenge ' competition in which film makers are given a couple of lines of dialogue and a prop to include in a film they must make in just two days. The results are then screened at the fest and the winner gets help in the industry. The maker of the film Monsters was a previous Sci-Fi London '48 Hour Challenge' winner. Entries for this year include: On My Watch , Army of No-One , FaQt or FiQtion , Seasoned Traveller , Cardboard , Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow , Turn of Phrase , Collision Course . And then there's the Pub Quiz where teams can compete for prizes in a mind-bending SF quiz. Most certainly at Sci-Fi London there's something for every cinematically literate SF fan.

Zilantkon, the International Fantasy & Gaming Convention sees declining numbers and a change of focus . For over a quarter of a century (since shortly after the dissolution of the USSR) Zilantkon has been a fixture of Russia's, indeed the Russian Federation's, SF/F calendar and arguably the principal Russian Federation fantasy convention. From small beginnings it grew so that by 2010 it regularly attracted around 1,500 or so . Shortly after there were concerns with local day memberships needed to take numbers over the 1,500 mark. Nonetheless, 1,500 begins to rival small Worldcons and exceeds most large Eurocons; Zilantkon has a standing within the global SF community even if it is little known in western Europe or the Anglophone SF community (especially N. America and Australasia). The concerns seem to stem from the post-2008 global recession which by 2010 was affecting fans being able to afford to travel to, and stay at hotels for, the event. Russia's subsequent conflict with Ukraine and resulting international economic sanctions only served to make travel and accommodation costs more prohibitive for those coming from beyond Kazan. The convention runs the Zilant Awards and these were regularly presented up to 2016 , but these were not presented in 2017 and that event saw far fewer from outside the Kazan region. The convention seems to have dropped part of its literary strand and now seems to be more purely fantasy cosplay and role play gaming in its nature. The question remains as to what the future will hold.

The San Diego Comic-Con and Salt Lake Comic Con legal conflict continues . The court case ruling reported last season has dissatisfied both parties. San Diego believes that Salt Lake wilfully used its trademark name and seeks bigger damages. Meanwhile Salt Lake feels that as San Diego had not historically protected its trademark so that the trademark was now generic with so many using it that it cannot be protected by trademark law. Also Salt Lake are concerned as to the propriety of some of the court's proceedings. All this means is that the battle continues and as the US is a very litigious society, this could run and run. +++ It is worth noting that 'Comic Con' and 'Comicon' have been the names of conventions in Britain in the 1960s – 1980s before the San Diego Comic-Con. We at SF² Concatenation do not know whether or not the San Diego Comic-Con is a registered trademark in the UK (nor do we care), but if so the organisers of those events, and/or other Comic-Cons that took place prior to San Diego registering the term 'Comic-Con', can continue to do so under the right of prior use. The World SF Society (WSFS) has protected the term 'Worldcon' in the US (though you can still find some non-WSFS usage when searching the term on the net). Conversely, the European SF Society (ESFS) has not protected the term 'Eurocon' and that has seen considerable use by others easily found on the net, including notably by a Christian evangelist group.

A dozen, worth around £100,000 (US$130,000), of rare, mostly fantasy, books have been stolen ! The theft was from SN Books in Thetford, Norfolk, England. The stolen books included: a hardback first edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone worth about £40,000; a first edition of The Hobbit (1937); a set of four first editions of Winnie the Pooh ; a hardback signed first edition of The Colour of Magic by Terry Pratchett and valued at about £9,000; and two first editions of The Gunslinger by Stephen King each worth around £2,000. Also included was the non-fiction A Brief History of Time (1983) with a thumbprint signature by its author Professor Stephen Hawking . Police have called on specialist book dealers, and those working in genre book shops, to be vigilant in case they are offered for sale. +++ Another Potter stolen. Thief caught. A bookseller of all people, Rudolf Schonegger (55), stole a signed, first edition of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire worth over £1,600 (US$2,000). Rudolf Schonegger, 55, of Bayswater, London, swopped the book with a copy of Late Call by Angus Wilson, at Hatchards bookshop, Piccadilly, London. CCTV footage caught him doing the act. he was found guilty of theft and two charges of handling stolen goods. He received a suspended prison sentence and 150 hours of unpaid community work.

Australia's Aurealis awards have been presented . The Aurealis is a panel judged award that was established in 1995 by Chimaera Publications, the publishers of Aurealis Magazine . The principal category wins this year were:- Science Fiction Novel : From the Wreck by Jane Rawson Science Fiction Short Story : 'Conversations with an Armoury' by Garth Nix Fantasy Novel : Godsgrave by Jay Kristoff Fantasy Short Story : 'The Curse is Come Upon Me, Cried' by Tansy Rayner Roberts Horror Novel : Soon by Lois Murphy Horror Short Story : 'Old Growth' by J Ashley Smith This is a second year Aurealis win for Jay Kristoff. Tansy Rayner Roberts has previously won a number of awards including two Ditmars in 2016 and a short story Ditmar . Full details of all the Aurealis Awards categories are at https://aurealisawards.org . +++ The 2017 Aurealis principal category winners are here .

The Horror Writers' Association Bram Stoker Awards were announced at the World Horror Convention that was held this year at the Biltmore Hotel, Providence, RI, US. GoHs: Ramsey Campbell, Craig Engler, Caitlín R. Kiernan and Victor LaVall. The awards are named in honour of the author of the seminal horror novel Dracula . The principal category wins were:- Novel : Ararat by Christopher Golden Debut Novel : Cold Cuts by Robert Payne Cabeen Collection : Strange Weather by Joe Hill Anthology : Behold!: Oddities, Curiosities & Undefinable Wonders by Doug Murano Graphic Novel : Kindred: A Graphic Novel Adaptation by Damian Duffey and Octavia E. Butler Non-Fiction : Paperbacks from Hell: The Twisted History of ‘70s and ‘80s Horror Fiction by Grady Hendrix Screenplay : Get Out ( trailer here ) Full details of all the category wins can be found at www.horror.org . +++ Last year's principal category winners here .

The 2018 Nebula Award nomination shortlists have been announced for 2017 works . The Nebula Awards are run by the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America (SFWA). The Awards themselves will be presented at the Nebula Weekend in June. The nominations are:- Novel Amberlough by Lara Elena Donnelly The Strange Case of the Alchemist’s Daughter by Theodora Goss Spoonbenders by Daryl Gregory The Stone Sky by N. K. Jemisin Six Wakes by Mur Lafferty Jade City by Fonda Lee Autonomous ,by Annalee Newitz Novella River of Teeth by Sarah Gailey Passing Strange by Ellen Klages 'And Then There Were (N-One)' by Sarah Pinsker Barry’s Deal by Lawrence M. Schoen All Systems Red by Martha Wells The Black Tides of Heaven by J. Y. Yang Novelette 'Dirty Old Town' by Richard Bowes 'Weaponized Math' by Jonathan P. Brazee 'Wind Will Rove' by Sarah Pinsker 'A Series of Steaks' by Vina Jie-Min Prasad 'A Human Stain' by Kelly Robson 'Small Changes Over Long Periods of Time' by K. M. Szpara Short Story 'Fandom for Robots' by Vina Jie-Min Prasad 'Welcome to Your Authentic Indian Experience & trade;' by Rebecca Roanhorse 'Utopia, LOL?' by Jamie Wahls 'Clearly Lettered in a Mostly Steady Hand' by Fran Wilde 'The Last Novelist (or A Dead Lizard in the Yard)' by Matthew Kressel 'Carnival Nine' by Caroline M. Yoachim The Ray Bradbury Award for Dramatic Presentation Get Out ( trailer here ) The Good Place ( trailer here ) Logan ( trailer here ) The Shape of Water ( trailer here ) Star Wars: The Last Jedi ( trailer here ) Wonder Woman ( trailer here ) The Andre Norton Award for Young Adult (Juvenile) SF/F Book< Exo by Fonda Lee Weave a Circle Round by Kari Maaren The Art of Starving by Sam J. Miller Want by Cindy Pon The winners will be announced in May. Discussion : One of the 'Best Novel' nominations, The Stone Sky by N. K. Jemisin, we cited back in the spring as one of our recommendations for Best SF Novels of 2017 . Two on the Dramatic Presentation award shortlist -- Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Wonder Woman we cited back in the spring as one of our recommendations for Best SF Films of 2017 .

Russia's Bastkon Awards were presented at Bastkon in January . Bastkon is an SF/F litcon for authors (especially young ones as encouragement and nurturing embryonic talent is a core goal of this event), editors and critics founded in 2001. Around 150 usually attend. (If you are one of our Western SF community regulars then think of this as Russia's version of the Milford weekend workshops.) The principal category wins were:- Sword of the Bastion ( main juried award with 10,000 roubles prize money ): Sergey Sizarev Bowl Bastion ( attendee voted award ):- 1st place: Dmitry Kazakov for the story 'The Facade' 2nd place: Grigory Eliseev for the story 'Minor numbers' 3rd place: Juliana Lebedinskaya for the story 'Angel Cat' Ivan Kalita Award ( a cash prize raised by a voting fee ): Vadim Panov for the story 'Reflection' +++ See here for last year's Bastkons .

The 2018 Philip K. Dick Award winner has been announced . The winner for the distinguished original science fiction paperback published for the first time during 2017 in the US is Bannerless by Carrie Vaughn . A special citation was given to After the Flare by Deji Bryce Olukotun . The Philip K. Dick Award is presented annually with the support of the Philip K. Dick Trust for distinguished science fiction published in paperback original form in the United States. The award is sponsored by the Philadelphia Science Fiction Society and the Philip K. Dick Trust with the award ceremony being sponsored by the NorthWest Science Fiction Society and taking place at Norwescon.

New Zealand's Julius Vogel Awards for 2017 were announced at the 2018 NZ national convention 'Conclave 3'. The category wins were:- Best Novel : Hounds of the Underworld by Dan Rabarts & Lee Murray Best Youth Novel : The Traitor and the Thief by Gareth Ward Best Novella / Novellete : Matters Arising from the Identification of the Body by Simon Petrie Best Short Story : 'Crimson Birds of Small Miracles' by Sean Monaghan Best Collected Work : Mariah’s Prologues edited by Grace Bridges Best Artwork : Teleport cover by Kate Strawbridge Best Professional Production/Publication : Mistlands by Laya Rose Best Dramatic Presentation : The Changeover New Talent : Gareth Ward Best Fan Publication : LexiCon convention booklet Best Fan Writing : 'Pass the Rules' by Jo Toon Best Fan Artist : John Toon, contributions to Phoenixine and LexiCon convention booklet Services to SF/F/H : Darian Smith Services to Fandom : Jan Butterworth The Julius Vogel Award is given to citizens or permanent residents of New Zealand and is voted on by members of the New Zealand National Convention (including this year overseas attendees). The awards are administered by SFFANZ (the Science Fiction and Fantasy Association of New Zealand). +++ Last year's Vogels are here .

Film clip download tip! : Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald official teaser . This is the second instalment of J.K. Rowling's "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" franchise which follows the adventures of Newt Scamander. The powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) was been captured by MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America), with the help of Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne). But, making good on his threat, Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings. You can see the short trailer here .

Film clip download tip! : Incredibles 2 trailer . Yes, the sequel to the 2005 Hugo winning film, The Incredibles (2004) will be out this June. Stonkingly funny, this animation follows the antics of a family of superheroes. We have had two short teasers and now the first trailer is here .

Film clip download tip! : Upgrade trailer . This action adventure is set in the near-future, technology controls nearly all aspects of life. But when Grey, a self-identified technophobe, has his world turned upside down following a street attack that leaves him paralysed, his only hope is an experimental computer chip implant called Stem. However, this does not only repair his spinal cord so he can walk, but it can tie into an artificial intelligence that can control his movements with ninja-like precision. This film had a preview at the US South by Southwest Film Festival and has a general release in the US early in June. After this we should be able to get the DVD over here in Europe. You can see the trailer here .

Film clip download tip! : Altered Hours trailer . This actually came out in 2016 but has only mainly been seen at a few fantastic film fests. It now has a limited N. American release but the rest of us may pick it up on DVD. A young insomniac's black-market sleep aid sends his mind time-travelling one day into the future, where he's the suspect in the disappearance of a girl he hasn't met -- yet. You can see the trailer here .

Film clip download tip! : Perfect trailer . Perfect is a North American art house SF film. What if you wanted your son to be perfect? You can see the trailer here .

Film clip download tip! : Altered Hours trailer . Altered Hours is a North American time travel film. A young insomniac's black-market sleep aid sends his mind time-travelling one day into the future, where he's the suspect in the disappearance of a girl he hasn't met -- yet. It is not yet being released outside of N. America but should be available soon on DVD. You can see the trailer here .

Film clip download tip! : Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom the second trailer . It has been four years since theme park and luxury resort Jurassic World was destroyed by dinosaurs out of containment. Isla Nublar now sits abandoned by humans while the surviving dinosaurs fend for themselves in the jungles. And then the island's volcano threatens to erupt. Should the scientific marvel of the dinosaurs be saved…? The film goes on general release 22nd June 2018. You can see the trailer here .

Film clip download tip! : Future World is a new film out May ( 2018 ) in N. America . In a Mad Max post-apocalyptic style future where water and petrol are scarce, a prince from the oasis (one of the last known safe-havens) must venture out to find medicine for the ailing queen (Lucy Liu), but along the way he gets mixed up with the warlord (James Franco) and his robot Ash (Suki Waterhouse), which leads to a daring journey through the desolate wastelands. Also stars Milla Jovovich. You can see the trailer here .

Film clip download tip! : Higher Power is a new film out May ( 2018 ) in N. America . However it will simultaneously be available in Europe and elsewhere through iTunes and various on-demand platforms. When the Universe decides what it wants, it's pointless to resist. With his family's life at stake, Joseph Steadman finds himself the unwilling test subject of a maniacal scientist in a battle that could save the world, or destroy it. This is directed, and with a screen story written, by Matthew Santoro. Santoro is better known for his special effects work on films such as X-Men Origins: Wolverine and The Incredible Hulk (2008). You can see the trailer here .

Film clip download tip! : Westworld season 2 trailer . Live without limits in a world where every human appetite can be indulged at the dawn of artificial consciousness. Season 2 begins around the time we post this seasonal news page. You can see the trailer here .

Film clip download tip! : A Quiet Place apocalyptic horror just out in cinemas as we post this season's news . Apocalyptic science/fantasy horror as the Earth is invaded by things that hunt and kill people when they hear them: they hunt by sound. Soon the population is decimated. To survive you have to stay quiet. You can see the trailer here .

Film clip download tip! : Beyond is time travel story and biotech thriller film . From Joe Penna, and lasting 40 minutes (longer than most of our vid links), this 2015 offering has only now come to our attention. You can see it here .

Solo film posters accused of copying artist Hachim Bahous album cover designs . The Han Solo film's promotional posters by Disney do look very similar in terms of design to Hachim Bahous album cover designs: including similar fonts, colour schemes and picture styling. The similarities have been discussed in the social media and notably on Facebook

The Shape of Water is accused of being a plagiarised production . The family of the late Pulitzer-winning playwright Paul Zindel is suing The Shape of Water ( trailer here ) director Guillermo del Toro and the Fox Searchlight studio for allegedly plagiarising the play Let Me Hear You Whisper ( play segment here ). Up till now The Shape of Water had been doing well on the film fest circuit and has been nominated in 13 Oscar Award categories. The plagiarising claim is that there are at least 61 similarities between the two works, including that both are 1960s Cold War stories that an unmarried cleaner and her friendship with a marine creature. In the play it is a dolphin, and in the film it is a gilled, humanoid creature. The case also refers to an interview in which del Toro said author Daniel Kraus told him, in 2011, of an idea "about a janitor that kidnaps an amphibian-man from a secret government facility". Apparently, Kraus is said to have come up with the idea as a teenager and that would have been in 1990, the year a television version of Zindel's play was broadcast. +++ This is the second time that The Shape of Water has been accused of being a plagiarised work. A few months ago the Netherlands Film Academy and dismissed the case that The Shape of Water plagiarised from the film The Space Between Us ( short film here ) and The Shape of Water makers agreed to not to pursue the case. ( Trailer here ).

Dune to be two new films . Last season we reported that Frank Herbert’s Dune (1965) is to be made into a film, again . The reboot will span two films and take at least two years, says Denis ( Blade Runner 2049 ) Villeneuve. He has also said that it will be the Star Wars film he never saw, a Star Wars for adults.

Star Wars' Snoke has a backstory . Actor Andy Serkis has revealed that Snoke does have a backstory and – non-committedly – that there's no telling where the Star Wars storytellers might use that information but "there's room for him to come back."

Yet another new Star Wars trilogy of films to be made . Only last season it was reported that a new trilogy of films had been green lit helmed by Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson and his long-standing collaborator Ram Bergman as producer. Now Disney have announced that they are commissioning another new Star Wars trilogy of films. As with the new Johnson / Bergman trilogy, this will stand alone from the Skywalker series. The latest new trilogy will be helmed by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss who worked on the Game of Thrones television series.

New Fahrenheit 451 film to launch 19th May . Based on the 1953 novel, that won Retro-Hugo Award in 2004, by Ray Bradbury ( tribute song here ), it is set in a not-too-distant future in which books are illegal and burned on sight by 'firemen'. It was famously previously, stylishly, brought to the big screen by Francois Truffaut in 1966. Now, Ramin Bahrani is having another go with HBO. His version is released on HBO in May. Trailer here .

The first Planet of the Apes film went on general release 50 years ago and they still hold their own today . Based on the Pierre Boulle novel (1963) La Planète des Singes ( Monkey Planet ), the original five films not only took the story into a time loop (something not envisioned by Boulle) and an alternative future, but each story tackled substantive social issues including: animal rights, racism, feminism, celebrity, revolution, weapons of mass destruction among others. Film pundit Mark Kemode explores some of these wondering whether Star Wars will look as good in half a century's time .

The US Oscars have been presented . The SF/F related winning films were:- Best Picture : The Shape of Water Cinematography : Blade Runner 2019 ( trailer here ) Directing : The Shape of Water ( trailer here ) Music (Original Score) : The Shape of Water Production Design : The Shape of Water Visual Effects : Blade Runner 2049 Writing (Original Screenplay) : Get Out ( trailer here )

The British Academy for Film, Television and Arts awards (the BAFTAs) have been presented . The SF/F related wins were:- Director : The Shape of Water - Guillermo Del Toro ( trailer here ) Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer : I Am Not a Witch Original Music : The Shape of Water - Alexandre Desplat Cinematography : Blade Runner 2049 - Roger Deakins ( trailer here ) Production Design : The Shape of Water - Paul Austerberry, Jeff Melvin, Shane Vieau Special Visual Effects : Blade Runner 2049 - Gerd Nefzer, John Nelson And this year's BAFTA Fellowship for lifetime achievement went to Ridley ( Alien , Blade Runner & The Martian ) Scott. Something that caused some eyebrows to raise was the omission from the roll call of the previous year's cinematic and television personalities departed of the late, great Barry Norman . A shame for one who did so much to promulgate interest in cinema.

Black Panther has second highest opening 4-day box office take . In N. America (Canada and US) Black Panther took US$242m (£173m) which was double that its studio anticipated. This means that the film has the second highest-grossing N. American four-day opening of all time: only beaten by Star Wars: The Force Awakens , that took US$288m (£206m) over its four-day opening in N. America. Over here, Black Panther has had the all-time greatest February British Isles box-office take. After two weeks, by 1st March, worldwide it had taken £557,687,926 (US$$770,000,037). By the end of March its global box office earnings had topped £700 million ($US1 billion). Expect it to be likely shortlisted for either a Hugo, Nebula or both next year.

Film clip download tip! : 'The Curse of Fatal Death' BBC Comic Relief Special – Doctor Who . Actually this was first posted to the net by the Beeb Beeb Ceeb last year but we missed it. Rowan Atkinson as Doctor Who from the 1999. Still, better late than never, we post it now to mark the forthcoming first, …er, second female Doctor... You can see the 20-minute video here .

The classic Brit 1960s television series The Prisoner is to be re-incarnated in comic strip form . The Prisoner had its 50th anniversary last year and this prompted the Brit publishers Titan Comics to consider the project. And now it has come to fruition. The comic series will be written by Peter Milligan and illustrated by Colin Lorimer and will be out this summer. Having missed the 50th anniversary of the show's first broadcast ( Great Britain and Canada ), Titan are saying that the series release will mark the 50th anniversary of its first US broadcast. Spin worthy on Number 2 himself.

Mervyn Peake’s Gormenghast to be adapted to TV by Neil Gaiman and script writer Akiva Goldsman . FreemantleMedia is producing: FreeMantle previously worked with Neil on his own American Gods television adaptation. Previously the BBC adapted the gothic fantasy Gormenghast in 2000 with Jonathan Rhys Meyers in the lead. Gormenghast originally consisted of four books: Titus Groan (1946), Gormenghast (1950), Boy in Darkness (1956) and Titus Alone (1959). There was an additional book only half written by Peake and completed by his widow posthumously in 2009.

George R. R. Martin's Nightflyers trailer now out . The new TV series, as we reported last season , takes us away from sword and sorcery fantasy (like The Game of Thrones ) to space science fiction. It will be coming to us via Syfy this ( northern hemisphere ) summer. George R. R. Martin describes it as a cross between a ghost story and Psycho in outer-space. You can see the trailer here .

'The Culture' to come to the small screen through Amazon . Following last season's news that Amazon was to adapt The Lord of the Rings for television, it now looks like Amazon TV will be adapting Iain Banks widescreen space opera Culture series of an ultra-advanced civilisation amidst a galaxy of races at various levels of development. This immediately raised a number of questions by members of the online SF community and media as to how capable would be the adaptation? First up was whether the adaptation would be another example of whitewash? It was made clear in a number of the Culture novels that members of the Culture were generically humanoid in shape but coloured light brown. So will the cast be a mix of Asian, Oriental and Middle Eastern? Or will it be whitewashed Caucasian? Second, how will the proposed series portray the free loving, seχually liberated, drυg-taking Culture: Iain himself described the Culture as hippies in space. Beings of the Culture: could gland drugs at will; have seχ as they wanted with consenting partners including with other species; and even change gender and species. Finally, would Iain have approved of the Culture being adapted to a visual medium? While Iain was happy for his mundane fiction to be adapted to the television, he commented a number of times that he was not sure wheher cinema or television could capture the spectacle of the Culture, which was probably best left to the imagination. And even if he was, would he be happy with a company like Amazon undertaking the venture? Iain's politics were decidedly left of centre and Amazon – with its apparent attitude to its staff , debatable tax issues and treatment of book publishers and rival sellers -- is arguably an unlikely partner with which to adapt his work. Expect this series to come under some scrutiny from the SF community.

The 1980s alien invasion series V is to return as a film and possibly a trilogy . Created by Kenneth Johnson, the original miniseries concerned an alien invasion of reptiles disguised as humanoids who invaded the Earth to create a totalitarian super-state for their own nefarious purposes. The show was popular in the US; there was less appetite for it over here in Europe, possibly as for many WWII was still in living memory. Leaving aside the plot, one of the show's other weaknesses was the poor state of televisual special effects at the time. Kenneth Johnson left the original franchise during the V: The Final Battle episodes apparently due to'creative differences'. Now, Kenneth Johnson wants to makea high budget trilogy of films and it looks like this might happen with Desilu Studios the studio founded by Lucille Ball and her husband Desi Arnaz, that produced the first to season's of the original Star Trek . The studio is now under new management and the V film is, as far as we know, its first project.

A Conan the Barbarian television series green lit . The series is based on the Robert E. Howard series of books and short stories concerning a dark ages (a mythic 'Hyborian' age) type warrior on a quasi parallel Earth by Crom. Robert E. Howard created a rich, sword and sorcery world peopled by heroes and villains other than Conan , so there is plenty for a TV series of several season's to mine. The bad news; it is the perishers at the Amazon channel behind the series.

Filming the 5th season of Black Mirror has begun . The news that Netflix had ordered a fifth season came in March and just a few weeks later writer Charlie Brooker announced that shooting had commenced. Clearly Brooker had a couple of stories all lined up and ready to go. One was already being filmed and a second with filming to commence around Easter. Meanwhile he was writing the next story… Expect the premiere next year ( 2019 ).

The Rain is a new Danish-US series out this May . The world as we know it has ended. Six years after a brutal virus carried by the rain wiped out almost all humans in Scandinavia, two Danish siblings emerge from the safety of their bunker to find all remnants of civilization gone. Soon they join a group of young survivors and together set out on a danger-filled quest through abandoned Scandinavia, searching for any sign of life. Set free from their collective past and societal rules the group has the freedom to be who they want to be. In their struggle for survival, they discover that even in a post-apocalyptic world there's still love, jealousy, coming of age, and many of the problems they thought they'd left behind with the disappearance of the world they once knew. You can see the short trailer here .

Neil Gaiman on The Big Bang Theory ! Just four days after we post this season's news, on 19th April ( 2018 ) Neil will cameo as himself – the author of the Sandman graphic novels – in Stuart's comic shop on The Big Bang Theory . And Sheldon's not a happy bunny.

The City and the City mini-series is half-way through. Try to catch the last two episodes broadcast and stream the first two on BBC i-Player . The four-part series is based on the novel (2009) by China Miéville . Two cities (1970s style Beszel and the modern Ul Quoma) co-exist, intertwined with blocks and sectors of one amidst the other. Yet the people in each must not acknowledge the existence of the other lest the incur the wrath of the secret police keeping the two apart. (Think of it as a spatially more complex version of the cold war Berlin type set-up but without a physical wall.) An investigation of a murder in one city suggests that the deed was committed in the other… And if you are confused as to the set-up then check out this short Beszel Tourist Orientation : a crash course for anyone visiting Beszel... Your life could depend on it..

The 100 fifth season commences after Easter . The season launches on 24th April ( 2018 ) and sees in the storyline six years having passed. Teaser trailer here .

Lost in Space re-boot series just launched . Season 1 of the series has just become available on NetFlix as we post this season's news page. Loosely based on the much-loved 1965 series, this new version is grittier. In the year 2046, The Robinson Family and the spaceship Jupiter 2 encounters a rip in space-time to crash on an unknown planet. Stranded light years from their intended destination, the Robinsons face a strange new alien environment… Trailer here , 2nd trailer here and 3rd here .

Gollancz acquires the book adaptation of retro-SF BBC radio series The Quanderhorn Xperimentations by Rob Grant and Andrew Marshall . The novel The Quanderhorn Xperimentations is based on the soon-to-be-broadcast, six-part BBC Radio 4 series of the same name. Rob Grant is the co-creator of Red Dwarf and was head writer of Spitting Image . His previous books include Red Dwarf novels, Fat and Incompetence . Andrew Marshall wrote and sometimes produced the comedies 2point4children , Dad , Health & Efficiency and the supernatural drama Strange for the BBC.

Gollancz acquires the space opera Seven Devils by Elizabeth May and Laura Lam . Seven Devils and its sequel is a widescreen, military space opera by established authors Laura Lam and Elizabeth May. It is diverse sci-fi that features a kick-ass group of unlikely heroes worthy of Star Wars: Rogue One or Becky Chambers novels. Eris and Clo are two resistance fighters for a rebel group, caught up in a battle to put a stop to the pitiless Tholosian Empire conquering planet after planet, ruling people via a mind-control programme called the Oracle. Elizabeth May is the author of the fantasy trilogy ' The Falconer' . Laura Lam’s previous books include the BBC Radio 2 Book Club section False Hearts , the companion novel Shattered Minds , as well as the award-winning 'Micah Grey' series. The books will be published next summer ( 2019 ).

New Icelandic urban fantasy author has been signed by Gollancz . Alexander Dan Vilhjálmsson has signed with Gollancz for the 'Hrímland Saga' duology. It set in a strangely familiar alternate Reykjavík where wild and industrialised magic meet. Gollancz says it is perfect for fans of China Mi&ecuteville, Lev Grossman and Paulo Bacigalupi, this is a strange and wonderful tale of damaged characters forging a revolution against an oppressive government.

Gardner Dozois to edit The Very Best of the Best: 30 Years of the Year's Best Science Fiction . Authors of the short stories to include: Charles Stross, Ian McDonald, Paul McAuley, Alastair Reynolds, Greg Egan, Robert Charles Wilson, Stephen Baxter, Ian MacLeod, and Gwyneth Jones.

Gender pay gap less in publishing than the British economy on average . Now that large British companies have to reveal their median and mean per capita pay by gender, we can see the gender pay gap in British publishing. Remember, this has to put in the context of on average in great Britain women being paid 18.4% less than men. Hachette UK (whose SF imprints include Gollancz, Jo Fletchers Books, Hodder, and Orbit) at first seems to have a whopping 30% pay gap but this is only if you count just the editorial staff; include the distribution staff (mainly men not paid much) and the pay gap almost vanishes. Meanwhile Harper Collins (whose SF/F imprints include Voyager) has a 16% gap (which is less than the national average). Turning to science and Springer-Nature also has a slightly less than national average gap at 17.6%. A survey by the Publishers Association suggests that 69% of publishing sector staff are women. Hachette UK, which has 66% of staff female but which are mainly in lower pay-grade positions, has a target of two-thirds of its staff in its top pay quartile being women by 2020.

The Government's latest threat to British science publishing . Over a decade ago the House of Commons Select Committee on Science & Technology noted that science book writing was being actively discouraged by universities as it did not contribute to the then Research Assessment Exercise's university department scores that are used to attract government funding for research. Indeed, it has long been known that scholarship activities (which includes academic book writing) have been heavily eroded. This along with the past decade of public library closures and it is almost as if the government in its penny-pinching has a war on knowledge. The latest move comes from the HEFCE (Higher Education Funding Council for England which helps distribute core (non-project based) research funding (and which will soon become Research England). They are saying that once again writing science books, unless they are (free) open access, will not be included in the next research assessment to be called the 2027 research Excellence Framework. The HEFCE's argument is superficially attractive. Science books written by university staff are written by people who are paid for by the tax-payer and so their output should be free to the public. It also has two other arguments: health patients should be able to read free health science books, and free books will help students become researcher. Ignoring these argument's facile approach to publishing economics – the author only receives 10% of publisher receipts with 90% going on editing, artwork/graphics, marketing, and producing the physical artefact – the academic and university presses at a recent conference complained that they had not been consulted. To which the HEFCE head of policy, Steven Hill, as reported in The Bookseller , said that the HEFCE primarily communicates with university staff (the authors) and that it was up to authors to communicate with their publishers. He also said that he did not "think that cutting costs is a driver particularly". Really!(?) The science publishers asked how science book publishing would be funded, to which the answer was that new funding models would have to be sought. As for what these might be, what did he have to say? "Not very much really." A fear is that if British science publishers decline, then the few researchers who will continue to write will have to go to US science publishers instead.

Mid-list authors drive 2017 growth in British book sector . According to an analysis by The Bookseller on UK bookselling in 2017, it is the mid-list authors that are behind the sector's 2017 growth; this is a change from recent years in which it was the big-selling authors driving growth. First a word about the figures which come from BookScan who are used by most UK retailers and publishers. BookScan does not provide a complete picture of UK publishing but, rest assured, does provide a good snapshot of most selling by the large and mid-to-large publishers as well as shops and the main on-line retailers. Mid-list authors here are those who had 2017 sales of their titles between £10,000 and £100,000. Remember, these are sales: the publisher typically gets 50% - 66% of this and the author typically gets 10% of publisher receipts. So mid-list author earnings here would be getting in 2017 around £600 - £6,000. In 2017 collectively in the UK there were some 9,093 authors. Of these 5,093 had sales exceeding £10,000 (the rest were bottom list authors) and some 3,147 were such mid-list authors. Collectively, the 9,093 each with over £10k sales together were responsible for £893.4m (or 56%) of the total UK BookScan sales of £1 . 59 billion in 2017. Moving up the author ranks we come to those writers generating sales between £100k and £250k (so each earning somewhere between £6,000 and £15,000) in 2017. Here there 1,233 such authors, which is up 128 authors more in this bracket compared to 2016. But here's the thing, authors generating sales of over £100k (individually earning over £6k and including the top selling authors) overall saw a 6 . 6% drop in sales in 2017 compared to 2016. It is the former mid-list authors' sales that have kept the UK book sector going and are behind the sector's small growth. But what of the top supper authors, you may well cry? Well, the top 50 selling authors in the UK in 2017 generated £199.97m of sales via BookScan. This represents a 13% drop on what 2016's top 50 authors sold. It really is the mid-list authors that are keeping things going.

Top British SF/F authors did not do as well in 2017 compared to 2016 . This is hardly surprising as we have now lost the J. K. Rowling effect: she had no new book in 2017 and did not generate anything like the £29 million worth of sales (remember, compared to royalties which are typically 10% of publisher receipts) she generated in 2016. Consequently the top SF/F selling author in the UK in 2017 was Philip Pullman with his return to 'His Dark Materials' sequence and his backlist that generated some £5.6 million worth of sales. Margaret Atwood also had a good year in 2017 with her UK sales: The Handmaid's Tale flourishing from the Channel 4 TV series, and Alias Grace contributing substantially. She saw sales of some394,459 books generating some £2,767,343. Atwood is Britain's leading 'literary' author as the book sector defines it (not our sleight against Pullman) in terms of sales. George R. R.Martin also didwell, but BookScan strangely sometimes defines his books as 'Historical and Mythology' as opposed to SF/F.

The UK Science Fiction and Fantasy book sector grew by over 10% in value in 2017 compared to the previous year ! Total SF/F book sales (as defined by BookScan) in 2017 were £29 . 46 million of which £2 . 31m was growth. The 'as defined by BookScan' is important as it does not include categories such as 'Superhero Graphic Novels', 'Historical & Mythology' or 'Juvenile Fiction' (Young Adult). 'Superhero Graphic Novel' sales through BookScan in the UK in 2017were £7 . 51m (down £2 . 01m) and 'Juvenile Fiction' (Young Adult) £28 . 26m which is down £1 . 87m on 2016. So it is good, old SF/F that is doing well.