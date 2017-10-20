Peter , Alan and half a dozen of their local SF enthusiasts in the new Northumberland Heath SF group ( FaceBook page here ) in December held the group's first anniversary meeting. December also saw several of the group see the new Star Wars film including a party of four members. Finally, a new member is due to attend their January meeting which brings the total number of locals involved up to ten. If the group can double this in the next year then the group's healthy future will be assured. (If you are on FaceBook and live in London then do share an event post. That would help spread the word to other S.E. Londoners.)

Meanwhile one of our book review panel members, Duncan Lunan, has had an abortive move to Ireland and is now back in Troon albeit at a different address. It looks like the return to Troon is fairly permanent. The problem is that his collection of books and writing is now at the University of Cork. All in all rather frustrating. Let's hope it all gets sorted satisfactorily.

The autumn saw Alan , Jonathan and Dan have had a visit from our long-standing, occasional contributor Roberto who came from SF writer Ian Watson's place in Spain. Without a convention to distract us there was much socialising and turns taken in sight-seeing tours. Roberto then left for an SF writers convention in Italy (the nation's only long-lived SF writers convention as other Italian cons have either a broader or a different genre focus) after which he went on to Genoa. Much travelled is our Roberto.

And so it is now 2018 and Science Fiction's 200th year . Of course speculative fiction (the super genre covering both science fiction and fantasy [see the definitions in Brave New Words: The Oxford Dictionary of Science Fiction ]) has been around for thousands of years with fantasy and then proto-SF. However, many (including notably Brian Aldiss ) consider the novel Mary Shelly's Frankenstein -- with a scientist as a protagonist and the use of technology at the story's core -- to be the first true work of modern SF. It will be interesting to see how the SF community and its various conventions marks this anniversary. Of course, 2018 sees a number of other SF anniversaries too (see the very bottom of this page) .

Well, that was 2017 and our 30th anniversary year . We had a number of celebratory events and took part in the 30th anniversary of the BECCON Eastercon reunion : BECCON '87 was the Eastercon at which SF² Concatenation was launched. Importantly, we decided to carry on at least to our one-third century mark in three years time. Such was the feeling at the end of the BECCON reunion, it was decided to have another but open it to SF fans in the area around Hitchin, Biggleswade and Letchworth early in this summer ( 2018 ). If you fancy an informal SF gathering in a rural Bedfordshire pub with a large beer garden, 1-minute walk from a rail station the feel free to contact us .

'Comic Con' is now legally a valid trademark of the San Diego ComicCon event founded back in 1970 in the US . The ruling was made by the Federal District Court in San Diego in the face of some 140 other events calling themselves ComicCon and principally the Salt Lake City Comic Con. San Diego has won the case but did not get the US$12 million in damages they sought but US$20,000. According to Forbes.com, the Salt Lake City event's two principal organisers awarded themselves bonuses of US$225,000 each while at the same time appealing to fans to help crowdfund their legal defence. The judge took a dim view of Salt Lake trying to mobilise fan anger to “escalate this into a case involving the world.” +++ Leaving aside that the US has a very litigious society, the predominantly US organised (though it has been getting more international in recent decades) Worldcon has for a number of years trademarked the term 'Worldcon' as service marks of the World Science Fiction Society, an unincorporated literary society. Over here in Europe, terms such as 'Eurocon' have not been trademarked and in recent years a European religious gathering has attracted an arguably greater profile than the original SF Eurocon in some parts of cyberspace (search 'YouTube' for example).

Odyssey writers' workshop opens summer registration . New and/or young writers of fantasy, science fiction, and horror seeking to enhance their embryonic career attend Odyssey: Odyssey is for writers whose work is approaching publication quality and for published writers who want to improve their work. It is run for six weeks each summer in Manchester, New Hampshire, USA, for a class size restricted to 15. Authors, agents, and editors serve as guest lecturers. Advanced lectures, in-depth feedback, and one-on-one guidance help students make major improvements. From past years, some 59% of students go on to professional publication. This year's class runs from 4th June to 13th July ( 2018 ). The workshop is held at Saint Anselm College, one of the top small liberal arts colleges in the northeast US, and students live in campus apartments. Odyssey is funded in part by donations from graduates, grantors and supporters, and in part by student tuition. Tuition is US$2,025, and housing in campus apartments is US$892 for a double room and US$1,784 for a single. All applicants receive feedback on their writing sample. Beginning this year, George R. R. Martin is funding a scholarship for an Odyssey student. The Miskatonic Scholarship will be awarded to a promising writer of Lovecraftian cosmic horror. It will cover full tuition, textbook, and housing. As Martin notes, "We are not looking for Lovecraft pastiches, nor even Cthulhu Mythos stories. References to Arkham, Azathoth, shoggoths, the Necronomicon, and the fungi from Yuggoth are by no means obligatory...though if some candidates choose to include them, that's fine as well. What we want is the sort of originality that H. P. Lovecraft displayed in his day…. What we want are nightmares new and resonant and profound, comic terrors that will haunt our dreams for years to come." Further details can be found at www.odysseyworkshop.org

The New Zealand 2020 Worldcon bid we extensively reported last time . We hope to have significant news next season but, meanwhile, mention this bid again now as not only is it currently the only bid for the 2020 Worldcon but it provides a rare, excellent opportunity for those of us in the northern hemisphere to have an SF holiday in the antipodeans islands. We understand that there may very well be SF gatherings in NZ immediately before and after the event and there are plenty of tourist opportunities both in Wellington itself (the likely venue city) and the rest of New Zealand (including places where The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit was shot). True, the travel cost from the northern hemisphere will be high, so if going it will be worthwhile spending more than just the five days of the Worldcon there. So the message for now is to consider this Worldcon and to start saving.

The 2019 Worldcon will be in Ireland . As we reported last season, Dublin won the site selection . The latest news is that in addition to early registrants being able to nominate and then short-list vote on the Hugo Awards, the Dublin 2019 Worldcon will be running the 1944 Retro Hugo Awards. (Retro Hugos are run by some Worldcons to fill in the World War II years during which there was no Worldcon and pre-1953 Worldcon year as the Hugos were only established in 1953.)

The 2018 US Worldcon in San Jose has issued its first full Progress Report (PR) and launched its accommodation booking system… but problems soon became manifest . Its PR1 came out a little late (October 2017) compared to most Worldcons (which normally get theirs out very early in the year). In it, there are profiles of the GoHs and a call for programme volunteers with much music promised (no mention of science), hotel information and exhibit hall description (of note free fan tables to those booking in advance). The convention's hotel booking scheme went live in November a couple of days before Thanksgiving Day (something similar to Britain's Harvest Festival of Thanksgiving but it is a formal public holiday in the US). It appears that the convention's hotel booking service is run by a commercial company whose staff decided to break early for Thanksgiving. This meant that the service had only been running for around a day before the hotel booking office closed for the long weekend: not exactly the best of timing on the convention's part. However, those that did get through found that while there were plenty of rooms for the nights of the convention itself in all the hotels, alas all the cheap hotels were fully booked for the nights immediately before and after the convention. These before-after days are important for those arriving early to orientate themselves and do some tourism or to stay on for dead dogging and/or tourism; they are also vital for the small army of volunteers helping set up and dismantle the convention. Some 4,000 Worldcon registrants booked rooms within a few hours of the service going live. However the lack of rooms immediately before and after the convention may put off some latecomers.

The French 2018 Eurocon begins work on its programme . There are to be four main themes:- - African SF - Jules Verne and European proto SF - Science and Science-fiction - Utopias today or tomorrow There will also be a rather nifty 5th theme in the form of a Spanish open bar. The mainstay of the film programme will be five newly restored films from the beginning of the 20th century and there will also be a more recent cinematic offering. For those into gaming, there will be a contest open to all members of the convention. As for the conference venue, Amiens University will be opening a new campus this spring and so the summer Eurocon could well be the first non-university event to be held there. However, in the event that due to some chance the new site is not ready, the ever future-conscious organisers have a back-up at the original Amiens University campus near the town's cathedral. In addition to the Guests of Honour previously announced , the sculptor Didier Cottier will be exhibiting his SFnal artworks together with an exhibition of European and African artists. There will also be a musical and a theatrical item too. Finally, it is hoped to publish some books in French and English. So much for which to look forward including some of the best local wine since the 2001 Eurocon . +++ For details of the current year's national (natcon) and international-level conventions see the current diary page .

This year's Eastercon has been trailing no Progress Reports . Sending printed Progress Report booklets to early registrants is one way of rewarding them for registering early: a pound (dollar or euro) early is worth more to organisers than a pound (dollar or euro) later. And this is important if you want to spend early registrants' money in promoting your convention beyond your usual crowd. Yet, the British Eastercon (Britain's national convention) is a variable feast depending on the organisers' abilities and time they can devote prior to the event making all sorts of things happen. Consequently, numbers vary and in recent decades have ranged from a respectable 800 to a staggering 2,000 (which is large for a European residential event). However, if you are not going for the high end (more typically a London based Eastercon) but appealing to the core community of regulars, then are Progress Reports needed? This year's Eastercon: Follycon 2018 (not to be confused with the original Follycon Eastercon in 1988) has decided to ditch full-blown Progress Reports in favour of single, double-sided fact sheets available as PDFs. Registrants are e-mailed their (roughly half-yearly) fact sheet. Those who do not have easy access (secure and with good bandwidth) to the internet (and 10% of the adult UK working population do not, and even more who are retired) get sent the fact sheets by normal post. So, has this worked? From an unscientific analysis of accounts, this system has worked. After all, if organisers are going for a smaller national convention then they will have less money to play with even if they can be assured that regulars will turn up regardless, and saving several hundred booklets' printing and postage costs four times will easily save £3,000 (US$3,900) and that will, say, cover the cost of a couple of transatlantic guests each with an extra jet lag hotel day stay. Of course, whether this will work for those aspiring for larger conventions remains to be seen? Yet, maybe here a significant number will be content with PDF progress reports on the grounds of environmental sustainability and lowering greenhouse emission through forgoing transporting bits of dead tree around the country. No doubt the British SF community will continue to debate this move for a while to come. +++ See our convention diary page for the current year's national-level and international conventions.

Judge Dredd Megazine – Now is a good time to try out this monthly . Diving into a new franchise often represents something of a commitment: one risks getting hooked. However at this time ( January 2018 ) there are four good reasons you might want to consider trying out the Judge Dredd Megazine for at least a couple of issues: i ) Judge Dredd has not had nearly as much on an airing (especially outside of the British Isles (Brit Cit, Cal Hab and the Emerald Isles /Murphyville)) but it has garnered quite a following over 4 decades in the weekly 2000AD and so is perhaps worth a look; ii ) the Judge Dredd Megazine is monthly, not weekly, and so the commitment in both time and cash is not that great; iii ) The monthly Megazine has companion strips set in the same Dredd universe, so you get more diversity bangs within the Dredd cannon for your buck/euro etc ; and iv ) Three of the zine's four serials see a new story commence with the January 2018 edition with the commencement of a new Dredd tale, a new Cursed Earth (Koburn) judge story, and the start of the latest Dredd film (kind of parallel universe if you like) sequel. The Judge Dredd Megazine is available from all the major European and N. American specialist SF shops or you can order on-line at shop.2000AD.com. Splundig.&mnsp; (Note: due to the way the Megazine labels its cover issues a month ahead, the first issue you want to specify when you subscribe or buy is the February issue 392 that comes out 16th January 2018.)

H. G. Wells Society (Timisoara) publishes 45th anniversary edition of Paradox . A brief puff for Timisoara's SF society, the H. G. Wells society whose magazine has just published its 45th edition. Formed decades before the end of communism, the SF society was named after H. G. Wells who was a known socialist, so as to escape censure of the authorities (who could close down societies and terminate meetings on whim). The 45th edition contains book reviews, non-fiction SFnal essays, some fiction and an article by one of SF² Concatenation's founding team members, Tony Chester , in English. Also included is a memorial article to the scientist and local SF fan Constantin ('Coco') Cozmiuc . It is likely that an on-line, digital version will be available shortly. The paper edition was launched at the Carte de Nisip [Owls' Bookshop].

Galaxies publishes its 50th issue (or is it 92nd?) . Galaxies is France's leading SF quarterly and bimonthly (every other month) since January 2014. It is just publishing its 50th edition under its fourth editor, the SF author Pierre Gevart. January sees Pierre's 50th issue though it will be the 92nd (or is it 91st) edition since the magazine was founded in 1996 under the editor of Stephanie Nicot. (Or is it the 91st issue? The issue number 41, was edited and was to be dedicated to Joelle Wintrebert, but it never saw print.) Anyway, happy 50th Galaxies .

Arthur C. Clarke's 100th anniversary of birth was celebrated in December ( 2017 ) . We sadly lost Clarke back in 2008 but had he lived he would have been 100 on 16th December. This centenary was marked by BBC Radio 4's Inside Science that looked at his science and SF interface: something we at SF² Concatenation are vaguely into. The anniversary was also marked with a screening of 2010: The Year We Make Contact at The Royal Observatory Greenwich (which includes – in the widescreen version only – a cameo of Arthur sitting on a park bench feeding the pigeons in front of the White House) -- trailer here . Plus the Clarke (fiction) Award people are Kick Starting an anthology 2001: An Odyssey in Words where each story is exactly 2,000 words long. Clarke was big on space travel and an active member of the British Interplanetary Space Society. So to celebrate what would have been Clarke's 100th year why not spend a couple of minutes watching the classic docking scene from 20001 (and keep an eye out for the pilot played by Ed Bishop who also was Ed Straker, the lead in U.F.O. as well as the voice of Captain Blue).

George ( 1984 ) Orwell has returned to the BBC . The SF author spent a few years working as a journalist for the BBC and now the Beeb Beeb Ceeb has honoured the writer with a statue. The statue has been erected at London's Broadcasting House though Orwell himself worked at the BBC's former 55 Portland Place building. Appropriately, the corner where the statue has been placed has been an unofficial smoking area: Orwell himself smoked. The statue comes with a plaque that reads: "If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear."

Omni magazine has been re-launched . The late 1970s to mid-1980s, high-gloss SF and science, lifestyle, US magazine Omni has returned to the newsstands with old backing (Penthouse Global Media) and old staff: Pamela Weintraub (now as editor) and Ellen Datlow (now solely responsible for fiction as fiction editor). Formerly, it was a monthly but is now coming out as a quarterly.

Spain's 2017 Ignotus Awards were presented . at the Hispacon in Navacerrada near Madrid . The Ignotus has been Spain's national SF Award since 1991, equivalent to the British SF Awards, and is presented at Spain's annual national convention, Hispacon, sponsored by the Asociacion Española de Fantasía, Ciencia Ficcion y Terror (the Spanish Association of Fantasy, Science Fiction and Horror). The Award is voted on by association members, convention attendees and affiliates. The winners were:- Novel : La Polilla en la Casa del Humo [The Moth in the Smoke House];by Guillem López Novella : 'En Tierra Extraña' ['In a Strange Land']; by Felicidad Martínez Short Story : 'The Second Death of the Father ' ['La segunda muerte del padre '] by Cristina Jurado Anthology : La Mirada Extraña [ The Strange Gaze ] edited by Felicidad Martínez Article : ' Escritoras españolas de ciencia ficción, SuperSonic magazine 4&5' [' Spanish female Authors: Revisting SuperSonic 4&5'] by Lola Robles Non-Fiction Book : En Regiones Extrañas [ In Strange Regions ] by Lola Robles Magazine : SuperSonic Foreign Novel : El problema de los tres cuerpos [ The Three-Body Problem ] by Liu Cixin Comic / Graphic novel : Providence by Jacen Burrows & Alan Moore Audiovisual production : El Ministerio del Tiempo by [ The Ministry of Time ] TV series Illustration : Cover for Futuros perdidos [ Lost Futures '] by Enrique Corominas Website : La tercera fundación [ Third Foundation ] Also presented was the Domingo Santos Award , a special award in memory of legendary Spanish SF author Domingo Santos and decided on by a secret jury, was given to Sergio Mars for Ruedas dentadas de un reloj imaginario [ Workings of an Imaginary Clock ]. Note : This was the second year in a row that Guillem López has won the Ignotus 'Best Novel'.

The British Fantasy Awards were presented at FantasyCon, Peterborough . The short list for each category was decided upon by nominations submitted by British Fantasy Society members. The winners were then decided upon by a different jury for each category. The winners were:- Best Fantasy Novel (the Robert Holdstock Award): The Tiger and the Wolf by Adrian Tchaikovsky Best Horror Novel (the August Derleth Award): Disappearance at Devil’s Rock by Paul Tremblay Best Novella : The Ballad of Black Tom by Victor LaValle Best Anthology : People of Colour Destroy Science Fiction by Lightspeed Magazine Best Artist : Daniele Serra Best Collection : Some Will Not Sleep by Adam Nevill Best Newcomer (Sydney J. Bounds Award): Erika L Satifka for Stay Crazy Best Comic/Graphic Novel : Monstress, Vol 1: Awakening by Marjorie Liu & Sana Takeda Best Film/Television Production : Arrival Best Independent Press : Grimbold Press Best Magazine/Periodical : Tor.com Best Non-Fiction : The Geek Feminist Revolution by Kameron Hurley Best Short Fiction : 'White Rabbit’ by Georgina Bruce The Special Award (the Karl Edward Wagner Award): Jan Edwards More on the 2017 British Fantasycon here . +++ Last year's principal category winners are here .

The 2017 World Fantasy Awards have been presented at the World Fantasy Convention in San Antonio (US). The winners were:- Novel : The Sudden Appearance of Hope by Claire North Novella : 'The Dream-Quest of Vellitt Boe' by Kij Johnson Short Fiction : 'Das Steingeschöpf' by G. V. Anderson Anthology : Dreaming in the Dark by (ed) Jack Dann Collection : A Natural History of Hell by Jeffrey Ford Artist : Jeffrey Alan Love Special Award – Professional : Michael Levy and Farah Mendlesohn for Children’s Fantasy Literature: An Introduction Special Award – Nonprofessional : J Neile Graham for her work as Workshop Director of Clarion West The World Fantasy Lifetime Achievement Awards winners for 2017 were Marina Warner and Terry Brooks . +++ For last year's winners see here .

Best SF/F books of 2017? Yes, it is the start of a new year and so once more time for an informal look back at the last one. Here are a few of the books that we rated published in the British Isles last year (obviously there are other worthy offerings as well as titles published elsewhere which also include some of these). We have a deliberately varied mix for you (alphabetically by author) so there should be something for everyone. So if you are looking for something to read then why not check out these Science Fiction and Fantasy books of 2017 :- The Power by Naomi Alderman (science fantasy) Sea of Rust by C. Robert Cargill (SF adventure) The House of Binding Thorns by Aliette de Bodard (fantasy/urban fantasy) The Stone Sky by N. K. Jemisin (fantasy) New York 2140 by Kim Stanley Robinson (near-future SF) Artemis by Andy Weir (hard SF) Last year's Best SF novels here .

For a reminder of the top films in 2016/7 (and earlier years) then check out our top Science Fiction Films annual chart. This page is based on the weekly UK box office ratings over the past year up to Easter. You can use this page if you are stuck for ideas hiring a DVD for the weekend.

Film clip download tip! : Blast from the past: -- Audio of Harry Harrison talk at the 1971 British Eastercon . The audio, with stills of people participating and/or mentioned, has been posted on YouTube by the very worthy FANAC Fan History folk. Harry Harrison's talk at Eastercon 22 (Britain's 1971 national SF convention or natcon) includes a discourse on the introduction of sex into science fiction stories in the 1960s, with anecdotes about well-loved authors and editors including Brian Aldiss , Mack Reynolds, Ted Carnell and George O. Smith. In the mix there is how to get 'dirty bits' past editorial assistant Kay Tarrant. The last part is a rare perspective on John W. Campbell, editor of Astounding (later Analog magazine) and how it was to work with him. Audience interruptions include Anne McCaffrey and John Brunner. You can hear the 50-minute audio with photographic stills here .

Film clip download tip! : Towards The Pantheon: Escaping Eternity , the SFnal computer game, has been released . A soldier wakes up in darkness with a headache - Where is he, and how did he get here? You can see the launch video here .

Film clip download tip! : Alita: Battle Angel trailer now out . An android is created but not everyone has her interests at heart. James Cameron co-produces. Robert Rodriguez directs. You can see the trailer here .

Film clip download tip! : Batman Ninja is a new anime to come from Japan . There's actually a fair bit of early interest in this forthcoming animé. Batman, the Joker, Harley Quinn and Robin find themselves back in time in Japan in the Middle Ages. Will the Joker alter the timeline? Batman Ninja screen story comes from the playwright and novelist Kazuki Nakashima. You can see the trailer here .

Film clip download tip! : Avengers: Infinity War first trailer attracts over 80 million views within first week ! There has been a glut of comic superhero films the past decade: some of which have been quite good; some of which – let's face it – very samey. However, Avengers: Infinity War is stirring interest. In no small part this is because it I more than just The Avengers that assemble: Spiderman (Tom Holland), Dr Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Nebula (Karen Gillan) is in the mix too. Plus, at the trailer's end, another Marvel franchise! You can see the trailer here .

Film clip download tip! : Iron Sky 3 ( Iron Sky: The Ark is due out later this year . Now, either you liked the politically irreverent first two, comedy action Iron Sky films or you hated them. Nonetheless, enough have enjoyed the first two indie Finn fan films for there to be a third slated to be released later this year! A mysterious message is received from the Moon… You can see the trailer here .

Film clip download tip! : Honest Trailers - Kingsman: The Secret Service . OK, so the sequel was probably not as good, but the first one was fun. So how does that stand up to the Honest Trailer treatment? Find out, you can see the Honest Trailer here .

Film clip download tip! : The Beyond SF horror is being released in N. America as we post this seasonal news page . Set in 2019, The Beyond chronicles the groundbreaking mission which sent astronauts - modified with advanced robotics - through a newly discovered wormhole known as the Void. When the mission returns unexpectedly, the space agency races to discover what the astronauts encountered… You can see the trailer here .

YouTube short, Controller has been picked up by a major studio to become a feature film . Iranian born US citizen Saman Keshavarz (a.k.a. Saman Kesh) has had his 2013 YouTube short, Controller , picked up by 20th Century Fox for a feature film. Saman is to adapt and direct himself. A girl that can control everything, hence feared by the authorities, perpetrates her own rescue by taking control of her boyfriend. - You can see the 8-minute YouTube original here .

The next Star Trek feature film could be directed by Quentin Tarantino . The Star Trek film franchise director and producer, J. J. Abrams is going to be busy with a forthcoming Star Wars film and so will not be available to direct the next Star Trek film. The word has it that Quentin Tarantino is now set to direct the next Trek film. Apparently he will use another writer but does want the film to have an 'R' rating and that Mark L. Smith (who worked on The Revenant ). What is known is that Tarantino is a fan of the original, classic Star trek series.

The Star Wars Battlefront II game stirs controversy and backlash . The game has been criticised on two fronts. First, it is hard to gain, through winning games, enough credits to move onto the next level while at the same time it is possible to purchase credits by paying for them. This divides players into two groups: those who enjoy playing the Star Wars experience and those wealthy or profligate enough to buy progression through the game story. Secondly, there is the way that cash payment for credits takes place. What happens is that players can buy 'loot crates' that contain an unknown content. Each crate costs the same but some contain a lot of game credits while others do not. This, the argument goes, is simply gambling. Further, as the game's players include a substantial proportion of young players, the game is practically encouraging children to gamble. And there is more. The game skews players to buying rather than playing for cash as there is a limit to the amount of credits that can be earned in a day through playing, but not through purchasing loot crates. The firm Electronic Arts is behind the game based on the Disney franchise. Star Wars Battlefront II costs between £49.99 - £69.99 in Britain and sells for around US$60 in N. America. It has been estimated that unlocking everything in the game costs over 4,500 hours of gaming or over £1,500 (over US$2,000). There is a fear that this might possibly be the start of a new trend in PC computer gaming . Games played on mobile (cell) smartphones are usually free to buy but payments are needed to develop features or move to new levels: they only remain free at the most basic of levels. The fear is that this economic model may be moving to PC computer games whereby the game – if not free could be sold at a reduced cost – with enhancement payments covering the manufacturers' costs. It could be that free-to-play mechanics will encroach into full-price games.

Petition to strike Star Wars Last Jedi from the official sequence reaches over 45,000 ! Yes, the film has had a solid box office showing. Yes, the photography and effects are brilliant. Yes, it is a great family film for the kids. But, it has divided fan reviews as well as mainstream media reviews let alone on sites such as Rotton Tomatoes: it's overly jokey, the story (arguably) ruins Luke Skywalker, and the white salt over the red whatever scene with the daft skimmers is just daft. So Henry Walsh started a petition on Change.org which at the time of posting this news page has garnered just under 50,000 supporters calling Walt Disney to strike The Last Jedi from the official Star Wars canon. Disney are too busy right now going to the bank following the film's box office receipts to comment.

New Star Wars trilogy green lit . Disney and Lucas Films have agreed to make a new Star Wars trilogy of films. It will be helmed by Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson and his long-standing collaborator Ram Bergman as producer. The new trilogy will move away from Skywalker and introduce new characters. Disney shares that had just fallen by 1% on the announcement of an annual 4% fall in profits, rose by 1% following the announcement of the new trilogy.

The filming of the next Star Wars feature film has completed . Filming wrapped towards the end of October ( 2017 ) and it is now being edited with a title of Solo: A Star Wars Story . The film will look at Han Solo's (played by Alden Ehrenreich) and Chewbacca's (played by a mop Joonas Suotamo) early years before he met Luke Skywalker. It is currently slated for release in late May ( 2018 ) in time for the school holidays.

Some cinemas are refusing to screen Star Wars: The Last Jedi due to new, onerous contracts . Disney is not only demanding a bigger box office royalty for this specific film but dictating minimum cinema run times. Typically 55% or occasionally even 60% of a cinema's cash box office take for a new blockbuster in the US goes to the studio but, according to Wall Street Joural news, Disney are demanding 65% for Star Wars: The Last Jedi . Worse, especially for small cinemas, Disney demand that they screen the film daily for a whole month in each respective cinema's largest auditorium. For cinemas in small towns everyone who wants to see the film will do so in the first few days or couple of weeks at most. This means that such cinemas will be forced to screen it to largely empty theatres for weeks. There are also harsh penalty clauses if the cinema breaks Disney's terms. Consequently, a number of small cinemas in the US have decided that it is not simply worth their while showing the film. YouTube report here .

Frank Herbert’s Dune is to be made into a film, again . It has been over a decade since the rumours of a re-make may take place and now it seems more concrete with the announcement of a director: though we must remember we have been here before with a 2008 announcement . Of course, David Lynch has cinematically done Dune in the reasonably respectable 1984 version. The latest director to be cited for a possible Dune film is Denis Villeneuve who did the remarkable Arrival and Blade Runner 209 .

2001: A Space Odyssey extra 17 minutes footage found . Discovered in Warner Brothers' Kansas salt-mine vault, the footage includes:- - an extra shot of primal man with the bone and the monolith in the background (as if we need the connection spelling out) - extra jogging around the discovery centrifuge (to ensure we get the artificial g) - a scene getting components from the stores prior to EVA replacement extra EVA time (could be interesting?) Kubrick himself probably would not want these extra shots re-instated as he publicly said following the film's New York premiere that he deliberately made it shorter than it could have been for reason's of pacing. Warners has no plans at the moment to release an extended edition.

Justice League has a dismal N. American debut . So a number of newspaper and websites screamed with headlines like ''Justice League' Is The Highest-Grossing Box Office 'Bomb' Ever' and even from SF sites such as SyFy: 'Justice League projected to lose $50-100 million for Warner Bros'. But it was only very slightly bowel-loosening for Hollywood moguls was Justice League only taking US$93,842,239 million its opening weekend in N. America despite its US$300m production cost. However Hollywood execs needed not fret: there is the rest of the world, the post-debut weekend box office revenue, DVD sales and television screen royalties. Indeed, after around just three weeks with rest-of-the-world revenue it made US$615, 000,000: over double its production cost. Since then additional profit continued to roll in: and the DVD has yet to be released. You may by now be having a sense of déjà vous given the previous Blade Runner item above with many commentators seeking to create a story where none exists; we try not to do that here at SF² Concatenation mission control.

Is Ridley Scott trying to marry his Blade Runner and Alien universes ? There has been some discussion as to what Ridley Scott is up to and whether he is trying to establish some sort of links between his two major franchises? Easter eggs – small, passing details within films – within Blade Runner 2049 may provide the answer. You can see a short commentary on some here .

Blade Runner 2049 has a dismal N. American debut . So a number of newspaper and websites screamed. Slightly bowel-loosening for Hollywood moguls was Blade Runner 2049 only taking US$31.5 million its opening weekend in N. America despite its US$150m production cost (well, that's the IMDB 'estimated' cost, other sources say US$185,000,000). Reasons for this apparent disappointment include its US 'R' rating ('15' rating here in Britain); the rating is a little harsh as there is hardly any violence and only a little nudity / adult themes. The other reason that may have put of N. American cinema go-ers is that the film is a sequel to the 1982 original and a third of a century interval since the original is a long time for N. Americans whose (non-native) history is just a couple of centuries. The final reason could be its long running time at 2 hours and 44 minutes which (with adverts and trailers) means a 3 hour 15 minute trip to the cinema: possibly too long for today's SnapChat, InstaGram audience or N. American viewers whose television has advert breaks every ten minutes? Who knows? However Hollywood execs need not fret: there is the rest of the world, the post-debut weekend box office revenue, DVD sales and television screen royalties. Indeed, the rest-of-the-world outside of N. America debut weekend revenue was US$50.2m making a total initial debut weekend revenue of US$81.7m which covers over half the film's (IMDB estimated) production cost. With rest-of-the-world revenue it made the rest easy by the end of the month with additional profit continuing to roll in: and the DVD has yet to be released. +++ Our view? Hollywood will be very satisfied with Blade Runner 2049's take as after a few months globally it broke even and so expect a possible Blade Runner 3 announcement either this year or next. Also, remember that the original Blade Runner (1982) was not a huge, initial box office success but did make a profit after some weeks and slowly grew to cult status beyond SF fandom. Indeed by 18th December ( 2017 ) Blade Runner 2049 not only had it covered its US$150m costs but had made a profit of over US$100 million!

The top earning film in British Isles of the past year (2017) was Beauty and the Beast . Beauty and the Beast beat Star Wars: The Last Jedi : Beauty earned £4.1m more in the British Isles. However Beauty and the Beast premiered in March and has long since left cinema screens; conversely Star Wars: The Last Jedi is still ( January 2018 ) showing in many cinemas and so is still accruing British box office take. Beauty and the Beast was also the most popular film of 2017 globally: it earned £929m (US$1.26 billion) worldwide in 2017.

The Midwich Cuckoos dramatised on BBC Radio 4 and available online on the BBC i-Player . Yes, we know this is radio and not television, but we don't have a radio subsection… John Wyndham's 1957 novel (also filmed twice as Village of the Damned (1960 and 1995)) has been dramatised by the BBC. The story concerns the impact of aliens implanting human-like embryos in the women of a village while the entire village's population was briefly rendered unconscious within a sort of force field. The resulting children grow up to be hyper intelligent. The new radio dramatisation has an entire cast that is disabled (with also a good ethnic mix). The first episode was broadcast on 31st December 2017 and will be available for streaming on the BBC i-Player for at least a month.

Stephen King's novella 'N' to become a mini-series . 'N' is a Lovecraftian tale concerning a psychiatric patient ('N') and an ancient circle of standing stones that features a dimensional portal on the other side of which is a monster. The patient's doctor at first presumes N to be delusional but then comes to suspect that there may perhaps be something there… 'N' first appeared in the Stephen King collection Just After Sunset (2008). Previously it was adapted to a Marvel comics mini-series and an animated version of this as a straight-to-DVD. Now, Gaumont Television has picked up the rights and is developing the series as 8 .

Armando Iannucci ( The Thick of It ) is to write an SF comedy . The new comedy is apparently set in the future in outer space. It will be broadcast by HBO which has also produced Veep ( trailer here ) – a kind of US version of The Thick of It minus the strong language – created by Iannucci and co-written by him with a British team up to 2015. Shooting of the new SF comedy is expected to begin shortly in London.

A Harley Quinn animated series is on the way . Harley Quinn, the Batman's Joker's 'girl friend', last appeared on the big screen in Suicide Squad (2016) and played by Margot Robbie ( trailer here ). The word has it that Margot is being approached to voice Harley in the animated series. The series itself will follow Harley establishing herself in Gotham's underworld following splitting up from the Joker. The series will consist of 26 half-hour episodes and it is hoped it might hit our television screens by the end of the year.

Sabrina the Teenage Witch is set to return to television . Based on the Archie Comics series of the same name, the original Sabrina the Teenage Witch television sitcom ran on ABC from 1996 to 2003 with Melissa Joan Hart in the lead. The series featured a 16-year-old high school student, Sabrina Spellman, who finds out she is a witch and is offered advice by her two aunts Zelda and Hilda. A pilot re-boot episode has been commissioned by the US television network The CW.

Nightflyers , the 1980 novella by George R. R. Martin, is to be a TV series . The science fiction series – yes, it is not fantasy – will have a season of 10 episodes. There has previously been a 1987 (released 1988) B-movie film (see the 1987/8 film trailer here ). A scientist hires a spaceship to get to the source of weird signals from deep space. But then things get lethal… The novella is horror SF and Martin was wondering how they could expand the short novella to a 10-episode series but he has seen the script of the new series' pilot episode and seems happy. SyFy is to broadcast.

Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy is to return to BBC Radio 4 . The return in the form of a new series marks the 40th anniversary of the broadcast of what was to become the first season, written by Douglas Adams and John Lloyd. The first season, and the subsequent solo Christmas episode, were hugely successful with the public and it was nominated for (short-listed) for a Hugo Award 'Best Dramatic Presentation'. Such was its success that Douglas Adams subsequently wrote novelisations and there was a vinyl record version of the show as well as two theatrical plays (the first less successful), a television series and finally a film (based on Adam's contributions to the first season). The subsequent radio series seasons did not have the underpinning coherence beneath the seeming chaotic scenarios played out. Not surprisingly, they did not attract the ratings of season 1 and the Christmas episode. Series three to five were co-written with those seasons' producer, Dirk Maggs. Dirk Maggs is behind this new season which will be based on the sequel book by Eoin Colfer. However, if you really want to celebrate Hitchhiker's 40th then you could do no better than re-visit the original first season and Christmas episode of the show. You will then be able to fairly judge how this forthcoming new season stands up. The good news is that Simon Jones will return as Arthur Dent, Geoff McGivern as Ford Prefect and Mark Wing-Davey as Zaphod Beeblebrox.

French SF series Missions to come to BBC . Missions was created by Henri Debeurme, Julien Lacombe and Ami Cohen. The 10-part series concerns a private mission to Mars which, a day before planet-fall find out that a rival US team has just beaten them. However, after an 'exciting' landing they discover a human on Mars but, not from the US team, he is a Russian from a far earlier and unknown mission from way back in the 1960s…! Missions will be broadcast on BBC4.

Altered Carbon TV series trailer is out . Well NetFlix is just a tad slower than we perhaps thought last year it might as it due to commence airing 2nd February ( 2018 ). The series is based on Richard Morgan's set of novels . It is set in a future where consciousness is digitised and stored in cortical stacks implanted in the spine, allowing humans to survive physical death by having their memories and consciousness 're-sleeved' into new bodies. The story follows specially trained 'Envoy' soldier Takeshi Kovacs, who is downloaded from an off-world prison and into the body of a disgraced cop at the behest of Laurens Bancroft, a highly influential aristocrat. Bancroft was killed, and the last automatic backup of his stack was made hours before his death, leaving him with no memory of who killed him and why. While police ruled it a suicide, Bancroft is convinced he was murdered and wants Kovacs to find out the truth. See the trailer here .

Doctor Who theme musician receives posthumous doctorate . The Doctor Who was composed by Ron Grainer who then worked with electrical sound engineer and musician Delia Derbyshire. It was she who took Grainer's written score and realised it as sound. Alas Derbyshire was effectively barred from recording studios such was the gender discrimination of the 1960s but made a home at the BBC. She died a few years ago but has now had a doctorate (PhD) conferred on her from Coventry University in recognition of her pioneering work. You can hear the theme here .

New Doctor Who season's further details . Further to last season's announcement of the new doctor being female , Jodie Whittaker's companions have revealed to be Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill. Bradley Walsh will star as Graham, Tosin Cole will play Ryan and Mandip Gill will play Yasmin. Jodie Whittaker debuted as the new Doctor taking over from Peter Capaldi in the recently aired Christmas ( 2017 ) episode. The new season with the new cast will air in the autumn. Former pro football player (Brentford) Bradely Walsh is best-known for hosting quiz game shows like The Chase and Wheel of Fortune , and the long-running British soap opera Coronation Street playing Danny Baldwin (2004-06). Mandip Gill was Phoebe McQueen in the soap Hollyoaks . Tosin Cole has appeared in a sci-fi offering before, albeit a lesser part, as a Star Wars: The Force Awakens member of the Red Squadron. The new autumnal season will be a little shorter than the previous 12-episode seasons being a 10-week run of 50-minute episodes in starting with a special hour-long launch show.

Tom Baker has just filmed a new scene for an unshot episode of an unreleased Dr Who episode in a replica of the 1970s' TARDIS set . The Douglas Adams scripted adventure 'Shada' was ditched after one episode as it could not be shot due to a strike at the BBC. Though the other episodes were filmed, budget constraints and scheduling prevented the final episode from being shot. However it has now been completed in the form of an animation with Tom Baker providing the voice. One scene was shot in real life with Tom Baker on a mock-up of the 1970s TARDIS (from which you might suspect that a 1970s TARDIS might feature in an episode this year ( 2018 ) of the new Doctor Who ). The adventure 'Shada' sees the Doctor in Cambridge with Romana and a retired Time Lord, Professor Chronotis, to defeat the evil alien Skagra who is attempting to steal the secrets to the prison planet Shada. Because the adventure was never used Adams later took the character Chronotis and parts of the plot for his novel Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency . The restored and re-shot adventure is available on DVD from BBC Worldwide.

Stargate Origins is a new SF web-series series starting mid-February ( 2018 ) . Set in World War II it covers the time the first Stargate was discovered. The series was created to mark the 20th anniversary of Stargate SG1 television series. The web-series will consist of ten, 10-minute episodes and so, combined, make a feature film. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer is behind the venture. Teaser trailer here .

Counterpart is a new SF series out this month ( January 2018 ) Featuring an international cast, Counterpart sees a UN employee discovering that the agency he works for is actually hiding a gateway to a parallel dimension… Initially it will be aired on the US subscription channel Starz but may be licensed further. So far two 10-episode seasons have been ordered so we can expect some story arc. You can see the trailer here .

Z Nation has been renewed for anther season Z Nation’s season 4 finale had barely been broadcast when hours later it was announced that the series had been renewed for another season. Good job as the season 4 finale saw something of a cliff-hanger with the beginning of the end of the world, again!

The Magicians is a new fantasy series on SyFy . In case you missed the first episode (out the same week we posted this seasonal news page), there's a new fantasy series on SyFy that has two strands: one set in the modern world and another in a fantasy dimension. A small group quest to bring magic back to the world. You can see the trailer here .

New series Star Trek: Discovery launched back at the start of the autumn ( September 2017 ) gets a mixed reception . as we reported last season , back in the summer doubts were being expressed by some fans. Yet naturally many were curious and wanted to give the series a chance. In the US nearly 10 million tuned in to CBS, while others without access to that channel turned to good, old-fashioned piracy. Towards the end of September the premiere episode became the twelfth most actively pirated show among users of the Pirate Bay. However this is not encouraging given the way other, commercially successful, genre shows are pirated (the Game of Thrones piracy being the notable example ). According top some fans, problems with Star Trek: Discovery include: Enterprise design; the unnecessary new look given the Klingons; over use of lens flare (an old problem that should have been avoided given the Abram's apology ); the so heavy-handed gender politicisation (with – in LGBTIA terms – an LGB focus that is so 1990s and which should have been TIA focused if it was to be currently societally challenging, as was the interracial Uhura-Kirk kiss back in the 1960s). And all this without considering episode plots: a crew member getting out of their own ship's brig by simply talking to the computer. Puleazzze! Having said that, the series has attracted enough viewers, and the franchise has such a longstanding economic reputation, that Star Trek: Discovery has been granted a second season! It seems that enough Star Trek fans took up a subscription to the CBS streaming service to make another season viable. Indeed, CBS has announced that new subscribers for its streaming service had reached their highest level to date. It will be interesting to see if Star Trek: Discovery makes it beyond the second season.

Top 2017 genre TV in the US sees a surprise ratings win . On the broadcast front Fox's Orville (the Galaxy Quest / Star Trek spoof) was the 21st most watched show of all television broadacast shows for the 18 – 49 age cohort. However add to the broadcast channels the cable and internet services and HBO’s Game of Thrones was the most popular, followed by AMC’s The Walking Dead . Over here in the British Isles we lost The Walking Dead from FreeView channels a couple of years ago. +++ Orville returns for a second season in 2018.

The 2017 Emmy Awards' genre wins dominated by The Handmaid's Tale and Black Mirror . The relevant category genre wins were:- Drama Series : The Handmaid’s Tale Directing, Drama : Reed Morano, The Handmaid’s Tale Actress, Drama Series : Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale Supporting Actress, Drama Series : Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale Writing, Drama : Bruce Miller, The Handmaid’s Tale Writing, Limited Series, Movie or Special : Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror 'San Junipero' Television 'Movie' : Black Mirror +++ See also Handmaid's Tale author Margret Atwood news in the Publishing News subsection .

Roughly half working in the UK book trade subject to harassment and/or abuse survey suggests . The Bookseller trade magazine conducted a survey that saw 54% of women and 34% of men experienced harassment in the workplace. The Bookseller's editor admits that this may very well be an inflated figure: there were only 388 respondents to the voluntary survey compared to the many thousands working in publishing and bookselling. Nonetheless this is a worrying result. Apparently there is a trend and it seems that senior staff and/or authors (both men and women) are taking advantage of junior staff. That there are more men in senior positions may part explain the gender bias. Men are not exempt from unwanted touching and being felt up by senior women. The greatest risk was among publicists which is a high turnover profession consisting largely of young staff who also are often the sole publisher representative on tour with authors: 66% of publicist respondents claimed they had experienced harassment. Another risk group is those working in bookstores as customers can feel that the service demeanour is an invitation.

UK decline in independent bookshops possibly ceases decade trend ! The Bookseller Association made a preliminary announcement (subject to data checking) saying that the number of independent bookshops in the UK has not declined in 2017. For 11 years the number of independent bookshops has declined year-on-year: there were 1,535 in 2005 but only 867 in 2016. The Booksellers Association will make a detailed announcement shortly.

Bricks and mortar bookshops and nations' economies are undermined by large on-line booksellers' data shows . The Centre for Economics & Business Research has published a report, commissioned by the Booksellers Association, titled Bookselling Britain . It concludes that UK bookshops contribute more than £1 . 9 billion (US$2 . 5 bn) to the economy, supports 46,000 jobs paying £415 million (US$0 . 54 billion) in wages, and pays £131 million (US$170m) in tax including £12 million in corporation tax. This means that traditional bricks-and-mortar booksellers pay tax of 91p per £100 turnover. This compares with the on-line retailer Amazon that pays just 8p per £100 turnover. Our books may be cheaper from large online book retailers but we pay for it in having to make up tax shortfall or increased national debt on which interest has to be paid. +++ Separately, relating to Amazon European Commission tax concerns above , the EC has noted that technology companies (such as Amazon, Google, Apple and Facebook) pay less than half the tax of their counterpart bricks-and-mortar businesses.

Authors are being imposted on Amazon . Authors have been reporting that they have found themselves associated with titles they have not written on Amazon. It is possible to sign up for an Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing account, upload an e-book and have it on sale in minutes. There is no check that the person signing up is who they say they are. So what better way for the scurrilous than to associate their fake book with a real author and so get sales from the real author's reader base.

This year's Frankfurt Book Fayre saw reported ( Bookseller 20th October 2017 ) concerns over Amazon seeking global rights . Books are sold globally within different rights territories. This is necessary because: different nations' currencies have different purchasing parity; distant nations (such as Australia and New Zealand) have more expensive books; and some nations receive developed nations publisher discounts (such as being sold titles at little over print run-on costs and lower royalties). But Amazon has introduced the Amazon Global Store and if Amazon secures global rights then it can sell editions at the lowest rights territory rate anywhere in the world Amazon is located making the book rights territories leaky, and eat further into publisher margins which also impacts on author royalties (authors typically receive a percentage of publisher receipts). Amazon, of course, denies that there is a problem.

Emma Newman has been signed by Gollancz . Gollancz has bought four novels in Newman's 'Planetfall' universe (see three listed in the forthcoming SF boks subsection below ). Emma Newman is well known in North America and her Planetfall books were or riginally published by Ace Books in the US. After Atlas was shortlisted for the Arthur C. Clarke (Book) Award in 2017. Emma Newman writes dark short stories and science fiction and urban fantasy novels.

Britain's book publishers punch above their weight in the global market . According to the Livres Hebdo/Bookseller ranking, the UK's top five publishers have a revenue of £10 . 3 billion (€13 . 2 bn) that accounted for 24 . 5% of global turnover in 2016/7 publishing (note: these are publisher receipts and not bookseller receipts). The nearest rival to this is the US top eight publishers who took 27 . 7% of global publisher turnover of €14 . 5 billion. The US top eight publishers clearly take more that Britain's top five but this comparison has to be borne in context of the US population being nearly five times that of the UK's.

New Doctor Who ‘Target Collection’ of books by all-star writers due out in April . For many years (some breaks aside) since the first Doctor who back in the 1960s, there have been Doctor Who novelisations with the imprint Target being somewhere in the mix. Recent novelisations have come out via the BBC Books imprint from the publisher Penguin Randomhouse, but BBC Books are now harking back to the original Target this April ( 2018 ) with a series of novelisations called the ‘Target Collection’. And have they a line up of writers for you… Award-winning writer and Who episode screenstory writer Paul Cornell and the author Jenny Colgan are adapting the 2017 Christmas episode and the first full David Tennant episode. Ecclestone and Tennant era Dr Who helmsman Russell T. Davies and Capaldi era series overseer Steven Moffat will pen novelisations of the first of the new era of Who episodes with the first Ecclestone adventure, and the 50th anniversary three doctor (Tennant, Smith and Hurt) episodes respectively. These four novelisations take us from “Nice to meet you, Rose. Run for your life!” to Capaldi's final 'Twice Upon a Time' Christmas episode. Dare we say it, but this all sounds better than fish fingers and custard.

Last Paddington Bear book to be published in 2018 . The final book will be called Paddington at St Paul's and its publication will coincide with the 60th anniversary of A Bear Called Paddington as well as being a year on from the author's demise last June . The reason for the Paddington adventure centring around St Paul's cathedral is that Michael Bond was involved in last year's National Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen's 90th birthday and at which an essay by Michael Bond was read out by Sir David Attenborough FIBiol . Paddington at St Paul's sees Paddington mistaken for a choirboy. Harper Collins is publishing.

British library closures continue . The Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy report that the 12 months to April ( 2017 ) saw a cut in local government funding of some £66 million resulting in the closure of 105 public libraries (2 . 7% of the total). There are now 3,745 public libraries in the UK.

Philip Pullman along with 148 other authors of juvenile fiction, have written to the Education Secretary regarding the 'shocking decline' of school libraries . The children's authors wrote to Education Secretary Justine Greening calling her to state she supports the 'value of literacy'. Currently it has been estimated that a quarter of Britain's schools have no school librarian. The authors also point out that while the provision of staffed public and prison libraries is a legal requirement, the provision of staffed school libraries is not. School libraries (as well as public libraries) have seen significant cuts since the 2007/8 global financial crash. Also England has lower rates of teenage literacy compared to some other similar developed nations. The government has responded saying it is funding schools but it is up to schools as to how they spend their budgets. The counter to the government's counter might be that while school budgets overall have (only) recently been maintained in real-terms, they have not on a per pupil basis as the number of school children has risen. +++ Previous Philip Pullman news includes that authors should be properly paid to attend events .

Margret Atwood wins German book trade 'Peace' award . She wins the €25,000 Peace Prize of the German Book trade equivalent of Britain's Publisher Association. The Canadian author won for her 'political intuition and clairvoyance when it comes to dangerous underlying trends and currents'. +++ See also Atwood's Handmaid's Tale television series Emmy wins in the Television subsection above .