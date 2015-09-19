The other shout out is to the publishers TOR who invited us to a bloggers brunch at the MCM London Comic-Con. It is always interesting to see TOR authors, and this would have been the first time any of us had been to a Comic-Con (they are more common in N. America): we are more a broad church SF band than into sci-fi / superhero SF but Comic-Cons are fun. Alas weekend rail works impeded matters and it was not to be. TOR's PR bod was alerted to our no show, so we hope they could pass on a ticket to a latecomer to their author brunch event and the con. Nonetheless a 'thank you' to TOR (UK) PR.

What is a Worldcon ? If you are relatively new to this site, or are not aware of how Worldcons (and allied national cons listed on our diary page) differ from things like Comic-Cons then here is a short, two-minute, explanatory video here .

The 2019 Eurocon was held in Belfast and though being smaller than, it benefited from being held 100 miles (160 km) north from and four days after, the Dublin Worldcon . Hardly any programming focussing on mainland continental European SF and actually not much SF itself but, for fans of the TV show, plenty of Game of Thrones fantasy including the entirety of the final day. It was therefore, other than the socialising and awards, less of an SF Eurocon and more a relaxacon after Dublin. Next year ( 2020 ) it is Rijeka, Croatia, and then Fiuggi, Italy (2021): Fiuggi has hosted before (2009) . Future prospective Eurocon bids are Esch, Luxembourg (2022) and Uppsala, Sweden (2023). No other news received.

The 2024 Worldcon bid for Glasgow (Scotland, Great Britain) has been launched . The bid team previously chose the Glasgow Scottish Event Campus (SEC) over a short list of British venues . The bid to hold the 20204 Worldcon was formally launched at this year’s Worldcon, Dublin 2019 . The event, if the bid is won, will run from Thursday 8th to Monday 12th August, 2024. These dates have been chosen to accommodate school holiday dates across the UK, and the bid organisers look forward to welcoming fans of all ages to this celebration of science fiction and fantasy. It is expected that up to 5,000 will attend and the first time it has been held in the UK since 2014 . The theme of the Bid – and of the Convention – should the bid be successful, is “A Worldcon for Our Futures". ++++ Coincidentally, SF² Concatenation has been thinking of running a series of articles on the related theme of 'The future of Worldcon'….

The site selection votes on bids to hold the 2022 Worldcon has been held . The announcement was made at this year's Worldcon in Dublin . There was only one serious bid and that was for Washington DC , USA (the only other serious bid was Dallas that withdrew last year ). Those voting were registered members of this year's as well as last and next year's Worldcon. Of several thousand eligible to vote on the 2021 site selection 878 chose to vote. 798 voted for Washington. The next most popular vote was for 'no preference' (36 votes) and then 'none of the above' (18 votes). The remaining votes were for spoof bids (a running, customary joke tradition in the Worldcon community. Spoof bids included: 'Port Stanley, Falklands'; 'Laconia Capital City, Laconium Empire'; 'Free Hong Kong'; 'Anywhere NOT in the United States'; and 'Any Country that will let me in'. Washington 2021 details The convention will be called DisCon III. The Guests of Honour are Nancy Kress, Malka Older, Sheree Renée Thomas, Toni Weisskopf and Ben Yalow.

The 2020 Worldcon (Wellington) will also host the 2020 NZ national SF convention (natcon) . By hosting the natcon alongside CoNZealand Worldcon, they can showcase SF works by New Zealanders not just local New Zealand members, but also to the wider international fannish community. This means that the NZ national SF awards, the Sir Julius Vogel Awards, will be presented at that Worldcon. We at SF² Concatenation like to report on these awards when the news of them comes our way. The 2018 Vogels are here . This merging of Worldcons with other conventions is not new and can work well. The 1995 and 2005 Worldcons in Glasgow, Great Britain, were also Eurocons. The organisers of the NZ 2020 Worldcon anticipate around 2,000 attending their 5-day event. Progress Report 1 now out . NZ 2020 PR1 is now out and downloadable from its website. (If you are viewing this before the end of 2020 then see the link on our national/international con diary page .) PR1 contains profiles of the Guests of Honour, information on Wellington as well as tourist highlights of the rest of New Zealand (though the convention being held in the southern hemisphere winter may literally dampen the latter). The CoNZealand Worldcon will host the 1945 Retro-Hugo Awards for works representing SF achievement release in 1944, in addition to the 2020 year Hugos. Since 1996, Worldcon committees also have had the option of presenting Retrospective (Retro) awards to honor works published in the earlier years of Worldcon when no Hugos were awarded. No Hugo Awards were given out in 1945, when Worldcon was on hiatus due to World War II, and CoNZealand will take place 75 years after the awards would have occurred. CoNZealand attending membership fees to increase at the beginning of next month ( October, 2019 ). Adult Attending Memberships will increase from NZ$400 to NZ$425. The costs of other types of memberships will remain the same. For those planning on going to the 2020 Worldcon in New Zealand, please note: the entrance requirements to New Zealand (NZ) are changing on 1 October 2019! The key change is that New Zealand is introducing a pre-travel electronic authorisation process, called an NZeTA (New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority) . This authorisation must be obtained in advance of travel, and will apply to many citizens of countries included in the Visa Waiver programme, including the United States of America, the UK and most European countries. Once an NZeTA has been obtained, most citizens (mostly those without a criminal record) of Visa Waiver programme countries will be able to travel to NZ as a tourist without a visa for up to 9 months in an 18-month period. There may be a cost (possibly around £25?) which includes an International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL). Australian citizens do not need an NZeTA. Finally, you will need to check that your passport will not expire until after three months after you plan to return from NZ. See www.immigration.govt.nz/new-zealand-visas/apply-for-a-visa/about-visa/nzeta ++++ Though it is a little old now, here is an article on Wellington, the 2020 Worldcon hosting city . Because this was written for a past convention a while ago, you will need to check details and inflation adjust prices. ++++ And if you want to gather how New Zealand fans normally do conventions then here is a review of this year's NZ national convention Geysercon III .

The Worldcon Business meeting was held at the 2019 Worldcon, Dublin . Worldcon business is conducted by the World Science Fiction Society (WSFS) business meeting: Worldcons are run under the auspices of the WSFS. There was a proposal for a separate Best Translated Novel Hugo Award category but this was killed. It may be resurrected future years – there is some discussion in Worldcon fandom circles – but don't bank on it: the number of widely read translated works are few. There is a separate move to have works that win a Hugo Award that have been translated into English to not only have the Award go to the author but also the translator. This will be discussed at future Worldcons.

The 2019 Dublin Worldcon, has been held . Unusual for us, it being a year with a European Worldcon, we do not have a standalone, in-depth review: none of our regular con reporters or any of our book review panel seemed to be going when we did a round-robin. However, a few kind souls did e-mail bullet point notes during the con and some after (see credits at the bottom of this news page) and information was culled from the convention's newsletters. Overall : A reasonably well-organised convention, with great author, editor, science and fan guests reflecting significant SF achievement and managed on the day by a dedicated team of volunteers and gophers. Full programme with a focus of talks and panels. Excellent exhibit centrepieces. Good fan bar with televisual link to Hugo and Campbell Awards. Attendance : By the end of the third day the numbers of warm bodies attending topped 5,500. The end-of-convention press release revealed that there were more than 5,800 members attending and in addition over 500 day memberships were sold: that makes over 6,300 warm bodies passed through the convention. Programme : There were over a dozen specialist, parallel programme streams (actually around 17 at any one time) excluding principal events (masquerade, Hugo awards etc .), concerts, theatrical plays and extras such as author/scientist coffee meets, children's programme stream (3 – 12 year olds), fringe events (including autograph sessions) and so forth. Volunteers and staff . From all the comments sent us the frontline troops, who actually did the business of keeping the convention going, did an admirable job. All especially given the crowding and their having to sort out the queuing. Congratulations to these dedicated volunteers. Science programme . As we have done for several years now, we list below the science items in the programme to demonstrate the range of topics and also perhaps to inspire future Worldcon programme organising committee members. (Well, we are the Science Fact & Science Fiction Concatenation .) 'So long, and thanks for all the fish' (non-verbal animal communication), Pulsars, When scientists write science fiction, A million miles beyond midnight (James Webb – space – Telescope), What science is and is not, Horticulture in extreme environments, (Space) Ships and colonies, Disasters and apocalyptic world changes (climate change, asteroids, pandemics etc .), Igniting the STEM literary movement (using fiction to stimulate science interest in schools), Science, religion, and the art of storytelling, AI and the myth of singularity, Trying on futures using science and art, Computer History Museum presentations, I-LOFAR (Irish radio astronomy), How close are we to Frankenstein’s dream?, Does an AI need a body?, Apollo at 50, How to tell science from pseudoscience, Team-up: how scientists collaborate to solve the unsolvable, How we became LV426 (past environmental disasters LV426 was the moon on which the Alien was found), Colonising the Kuiper Belt and the Oort Cloud, The mathematics of networks (talk for 12 -16 year olds), Early science and genre fiction, Computing before computers, Diversity in STEM, Earth Abides 2.0: what happens post-apocalypse, The future of food, Improbable research and the Ig Nobel Prizes, An anniversary to remember: the 1918 flu pandemic, Integrating real-life science into science fiction and fantasy, Saving our planet: the view from an eco village (children's programme item), Why did Einstein want a better refrigerator? (cooling tech'), Neuroscience for writers and readers: the evolved brain, Astronomy presentation (children's programme), 3D printing now and in the near future, Medical effects of biological weapons, Epistemologies and disciplines: two astronomers meet, How astronomy might break physics, Biology and hard SF: predicting the future (note - more hard SF than biology), NASA astronaut training, The artificial uterus in science and science fiction, Shooting for the stars, Shooting for the stars, The mathematics of music, Zap: lightning science, Alternate Apollos, Ancient astronomy meets future astronomy, Changing climates, changing worlds, Nonhuman and interspecies communication, What do aliens look like? (children's programme), Preparing for space, Astrophysics for writers, Tall technical tales, Science and politics of water, Public or private sector space flights, How science and ordinary people can change the future, What writers need to know: physics and space travel, All of biology in 60 minutes or less, Introduction to orbital mechanics, Science experiments, Unanticipated benefits of space programmes, To the edge of the Sun: the Parker Solar Probe, What has art ever done for science?, Latest results from asteroid missions, Is there any other life in the solar system? The Cassini probe, No, what do you mean by AI? Is the future of AI in your hands? Games for science, What do engineers do? (children's programme), Really big telescopes, Keeping the show on the road: low Earth orbit and beyond, New Zealand space programme, Deep-sea corals: the strangest wonders, Powering a future with a stable climate, Would an Irish spaceport make sense?, Martian landers, and Medical effects of radiological and nuclear weapons. ++++ Shout out appreciation to the science programme organisers Henry Balen and Renée Sieber. The above was quite a substantive science contribution to the programme. It was a return to European-sized science programmes after last year's ( 2018 ) diminutive offering but – and no mean feat this given a distinguished, astronomer was a GoH – with a fair balance between astronomy/space science and all of the rest of the scientific disciplines. Some of you may recall the last British Isles Worldcon's science programme was half space/science astronomy leaving the other half to cover all the other disciplines. And Dublin had much fewer science programme clashes too. Indeed, on the few occasions where there were, the clashes were between different disciplines (conversely, or example, the 2014 Worldcon annoyingly saw three natural science items on at the same time!). Diversity of science disciplines covered is something Worldcon programme organisers need to keep an eye on: science is not all rockets-and-ray guns; it's too easy for space-astronomy topics to overly dominate. (The SF community has surely moved on from the 1970s?). But on the science discipline diversity front Dublin 2019, given they had an astronomer GoH and astronaut in attendance, acquitted themselves well. Problems ? As with Helsinki (2017) and even London (2014) there was not nearly enough space in the venue (especially the rooms for the talks and panels) and also there was a related a queuing issue getting into items. Western Europe simply does not have a convention centre with a 4,000 – 5,000 capacity hall for principal events together with twenty 250 – 300 capacity breakout/specialist programme rooms wired for audiovisuals, and large halls for dealers and exhibitions. All of these are needed for a convention expecting 8,000 to 10,000 warm bodies. Even for it being a smaller Worldcon, the Dublin venues clearly struggled to provide adequate space even with its split site add-on capacity. The Post-Hugo Award party even was overcrowded with some short-listed Hugo folk unable to enter. (Not good considering the numbers nominated, their partners, and number of Hugo organisers were known in advance. But this last is not the Dublin Worldcon organisers' fault as the post-Hugo Award reception/party is not organised by them even if they do have some input. Apparently, as principal host George R. R. Martin explained, there were a number of confounding factors that just came together including that the main hall for the Hugo was so small that many could not get in so that much of the professional publisher/author/previous Hugo winner and short-list set went to the post-Hugo ceremony party early as opposed to dropping in at some random time after the ceremony.) There is perhaps a case for suggesting that the convention committee might have considered restricting registration for the convention even earlier than it did. Another symptom of the overcrowding in the main venue was the lifts and escalators quickly reaching capacity resulting in a call in the daily newsletter to use the stairs (the healthy option). The film programme was extremely minimal. Well there was a screening of Forbidden Planet , three other features and also another indie short. But then Worldcons of the past decade have not been known for their films. Even so, Dublin missed out on presenting much recent European independent and art house SF. The last British Isles Worldcon ( 2014 ) had a brilliant film programme and, of course, of this decade the 2010 Worldcon film programme has yet to be bettered . Con Online . Other than its own website (which just posted PDFs of the twice-daily newssheet), the convention had a minimal presence on the internet unlike the some Worldcons (such as the last European Worldcon in Helsinki , or the 2016 Eurocon in Barcelona . The only other thing , and again this was not the organisers' fault, were some of the bar prices which were higher than central London; a pint of beer was 6 euro (£5.50) or so! But this really only affected us Brits. (Since the Brexit referendum the pound has been devalued by getting on for 25% against the US dollar and a broadly similar amount against the euro.) Having said that, the quality of food was good. Conclusion : It would be easy for the above problems reported to overshadow the undoubted successes that the Dublin Worldcon achieved. True, these issues really need to be noted by future Worldcons especially as virtually all of them have previously occurred at more than one recent Worldcon. One semi-regular contributor to SF² Concatenation said, "My review of the Worldcon in one sentence: It was usually impossible to see any of the panels unless you were willing to queue at least half an hour before the event - which I was not." A commentator at File 770 ,when after the convention he arrived at a crowded Dublin airport to go home, noted that: “I [was] beginning to think that the convention was just one big practice session to wait in line at the airport,” If not previously, then urgently now, the Worldcon organising community really should make an active point to note the concerns and learn from them as clearly they have not to date. However, organising and then running a Worldcon is a major feat. Comparable charitable body (such as international learned society) events that typically have one or two full time paid coordinators for a couple of years supporting volunteer teams, Worldcons don't. That SF Worldcons do it all solely on unpaid volunteers makes them undoubtedly remarkable. Short video blogs online ;- Vlog – Ben Galley has a 9-minute video of the Worldcon here . Vlog – SFF180 Worldcon trip report . Includes the Hugo history moment! See the 19-minute video here . Vlog – The Book Finch: Worldcon Highlights . A whistle-stop visual tour of Worldcon. See her 3-minute video here . Vlog – The Book Finch: Beyond Worldcon . If the Worldcon crowds and the queuing not being able to get into items got too much, then the Book Finch provides an alternative. Her con Vlog focuses on fan meets outside and some tourism in Dublin. See her 8-minute video here . Con rep – Cora Buhlert WorldCon 77 in Dublin . Part 1: The Good… here . ++++ Elsewhere on this site we have a standalone report on the Dublin 2019 Worldcon by Sue Burke.

The 2019 Dublin ComicCon was held the weekend before the 2019 SF Worldcon in Dublin and at the same venue. The ComicCon, like its N. American progeniting counterparts, had much consplay in addition to merchandise relating mainly to sci-fi television and film.

The 2019 North American SF Convention (NAsFic) has been held . The NASFic is held those years the Worldcon is held outside of N. America. This year's This NASFiC was combined with Westercon 72 (a US regional con). GoHs: Jim Butcher, Eric Flint, Laurell K. Hamlton, David Webber, Dragon Dronet, Susan Chang, Bjo & John Trimble, Linda Deneroff and Vincent Villafranca. This year's event will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the US transcontinental railway and the 50th anniversary of the first manned Lunar landings (not using Cavorite). Of interest to those scientists into SF there were a few science items: far fewer than most Worldcons the past couple of decades and just one solo science talk. These included:- Biologists Talk Lycanthropy (panel). Hollywood has done a gruesome job of presenting shape-shifters from the times of Lon Chaney. Where does the voice box go? Where does that tail come from? Come helps us figure out where shape-shifting comes from and how it should work. Bad Science on Screen (panel). What is your favourite bad science in a movie? Is it just one scene or the whole thing? Why is it so hard for major media to get the science right? Why do we watch it anyway? The Robot Before Asimov (talk). A slide presentation on the history of the robot in popular media before Asimov's first robot story in 1939, drawn from my forthcoming book Robots in American Popular Culture. Robots in comic strips and books, vaudeville, pulps, world's fairs, fiction, and films. Can Physics Work in Fantasy? (panel). How does a bulky dragon get off the ground? And why don't they burn their tongues? Are broomsticks aerodynamic? And even if we can't answer those questions with real-world physics, to what extent does that lack of reality detract from a reader's ability to be immersed in the story (or does it help)? Ask a Scientist (panel). Got a science question? Sure, you could ask the Internet, but isn't it better when you can talk to a real person? The Rest of the World in Space (talk). A review of what non-US space agencies have been up to in the past year.

Margaret Atwood's Handmaid's Tale sequel made it to the Booker Prize long-list as did John Lanchester's The Wall . It then went on to make the short-list The Man Booker Prize is one of Britain's more prestigious fiction book awards. It covers all fiction and not just genre fiction; indeed, genre fiction is rarely short-listed. Consequently, to have two genre titles on the short-list is something of a rarity. The sequel to Handmaid's is called The Testaments . But perhaps the biggest surprise at it being short-listed is that it is not due out until September. (Presumably the publisher, Chatto & Windus, sent the Prize organisers copies of the MS.) Meanwhile, John Lanchester's The Wall is set in a climate changed future in which a great wall protects Britain's coastline from both sea-level rise and a flood of climate refugees. ++++ See also below Amazon accidentally releases The Testaments before launch date .

The Horror Writers' Association Bram Stoker Awards were announced at the World Horror Convention that was held this year at Grand Rapids, Michigan, US. GoHs: Josh Boone (scriptwriter) and authors: Kathe Koja, Josh Malerman, Robert R. Mccammon, Kaaron Warren & Stephanie M. Wytovich. The awards are named in honour of the author of the seminal horror novel Dracula . The principal category wins were:- Novel : The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay Debut Novel : The Rust Maidens by Gwendolyn Kiste Collection : That Which Grows Wild by Eric J. Guignard Anthology : The Devil and the Deep: Horror Stories of the Sea by Ellen Datlow Graphic Novel : Victor LaValle’s Destroyer by Victor LaValle Non-Fiction : It’s Alive: Bringing Your Nightmares to Life by Joe Mynhardt,and Eugene Johnson, Screenplay : The Haunting of Hill House: The Bent-Neck Lady Full details of all the category wins can be found at www.horror.org . +++ Last year's principal category winners here .

Australia's Aurealis awards have been presented . The Aurealis is a panel judged award that was established in 1995 by Chimaera Publications, the publishers of Aurealis Magazine . The principal category wins this year were:- Science Fiction Novel : Lifel1k3 by Jay Kristoff Science Fiction Novella : Icefall by Stephanie Gunn Science Fiction Short Story : 'The Astronaut' by Jen White Fantasy Novel : (tie) City of Lies by Sam Hawke Fantasy Novel : (tie) The Witch Who Courted Death by Maria Lewis Fantasy Novella : 'The Staff in the Stone' by Garth Nix Fantasy Short Story : 'The Further Shore' by J. Ashley Smith Horror Novel : Tide of Stone by Kaaron Warren Horror Novella : Crisis Apparition by Kaaron Warren Horror Short Story : 'Sub-Urban' by Alfie Simpson +++ The 2018 Aurealis principal category winners are here .

The Locus Award winners have been announced . The Locus Awards are run by the US Locus magazine and determined by a survey of readers in an open online poll. The principal category wins for 2019 were:- Best SF Novel : The Calculating Stars by Mary Robinette Kowal (Tor) Best Horror : The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay (Morrow; Titan UK) Best Fantasy : Spinning Silver by Naomi Novik (Del Rey; Macmillan) 'Young Adult' : Dread Nation by Justina Ireland (Balzer + Bray) Best Collection : How Long ’til Black Future Month? by N. K. Jemisin Tin House) For details of all the many categories (always worth a look) check out the Locus on-line website www.locusmag.com . +++ Last year's principal category winners here .

The 2019 British Fantasy Awards have been voted on my members of the British Fantasy Society and the category shortlists announced . The shortlist for each category was decided upon by nominations submitted by British Fantasy Society members. This year's principal category shortlists are:- Best Fantasy Novel (the Robert Holdstock Award):- The Bitter Twins by Jen Williams Empire of Sand by Empire of Sand Foundryside by Robert Jackson Bennett The Green Man’s Heir by Juliet E McKenna The Loosening Skin by Aliya Whiteley Priest of Bones by Peter McLean Best Horror Novel (the August Derleth Award):- The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay Little Eve by Catriona Ward The Way of the Worm by Ramsey Campbell Wolf’s Hill by Simon Bestwick Best Anthology :- The Devil and the Deep: Horror Stories of the Sea edited by Ellen Datlow Humanagerie edited by Sarah Doyle & Allen Ashley New Fears 2, edited by Mark Morris This Dreaming Isle edited by Dan Coxon Year’s Best Weird Fiction Vol. 5 edited by Robert Shearman & Michael Kelly Best Film / Television Production :- Annihilation by Alex Garland Avengers: Infinity War by Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely Black Panther by Ryan Coogler & Joe Robert Cole The Haunting of Hill House by Mike Flanagan Inside No. 9, series 4 by Steve Pemberton & Reece Shearsmith Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse by Phil Lord & Rodney Rothman The winners are to be decided upon by a different jury for each category and the winners of the above principal as well as other categories will be announced at this year's Fantasycon in October. +++ Last year's winners are here . Meanwhile there is a review of last year's British Fantasycon here .

The 2019 Royal Society Science Book Prize shortlist has been announced . The short-listed titles are:- • Clearing the Air: The beginning and end of air pollution by Tim Smedley • Infinite Powers: The story of calculus by Steven Strogatz • Invisible Women: Exposing data bias in a world designed for men by Caroline Criado Perez • The Remarkable Life of the Skin: An intimate journey across our surface by Monty Lyman • The Second Kind of Impossible: The extraordinary quest for a new form of matter by Paul J. Steinhardt • Six Impossible Things: The quanta of solace and the mysteries of the sub-atomic world by John Gribbin ++++ Last year's Royal Society prize-winner here .

The 1994 Retro-Hugo Awards were announced at this year's SF Worldcon in Dublin . In addition to the annual Hugo Awards, some Worldcons hold retro Hugos for past years when the Worldcon was not held (notably the USA involvement WWII period). This year Dublin held a nomination round and then shortlist vote for what would have been the 1944 Hugo for 1943 works. the results were:- Best Novel : Conjure Wife by Fritz Leiber, Jr. Best Novella : The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry Best Novelette : 'Mimsy Were the Borogoves' by Lewis Padgett (C.L. Moore & Henry Kuttner) Best Short Story : “King of the Gray Spaces (R is for Rocket)',by Ray Bradbury Best Graphic Story : Wonder Woman #5 : 'Battle for Womanhood' Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form : Heaven Can Wait Best Dramatic Presentation, Short Form : Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman Best Professional Editor, Short Form : John W. Campbell Best Professional Artist : Virgil Finlay Best Fanzine : Le Zombie ,edited by Wilson “Bob” Tucker Best Fan Writer : Forrest J. Ackerman

The John W. Campbell Award for Best New Writer changes name to The Astounding Award for Best New Writer . The John W. Campbell Award (not to be confused with the juried John W. Campbell Memorial Award for best novel) is voted along with the Hugos for best new writer in the preceding two years. As said, it is not a Hugo but is administered with them and sponsored by Dell who publish Analog , the rebranded title of Astounding Science Fiction which Campbell edited. The name change follows Jeannette Ng acceptance speech at the Hugo Awards at this year's Worldcon in Dublin . Jeannette Ng criticised the Award being named after Campbell who proclaimed views today considered decidedly racist. This in turn generated much online debate but the Award's sponsor, publisher Dell, considered the criticisms and a week later announced the name change. This is a summary of what they said:-

For a reminder of the top films in 2018/9 (and earlier years) then check out our top Science Fiction Films annual chart. This page is based on the weekly UK box office ratings over the past year up to Easter. You can use this page if you are stuck for ideas hiring a DVD for the weekend.

Film clip download tip! : A blast from the past with a look at the tragedies that surrounded the making of Stalker (1979) : it may have killed its director and a number of the film's crew! You can see the fascinating 17-minute analysis here .

Film clip download tip! : Joker is coming this October . An original standalone origin story of the iconic villain not seen before on the big screen, it is a gritty character study of Arthur Fleck, a man disregarded by society, and a broader cautionary tale. You can see the trailer here .

Film clip download tip! : Lucy In The Sky is coming this October in the US and December in Britain Natalie Portman plays Lucy Cola, a strong woman whose determination and drive as an astronaut take her to space, where she’s deeply moved by the transcendent experience of seeing her life from afar. Back home as Lucy’s world suddenly feels too small, her connection with reality slowly unravels. You can see the trailer here .

Film clip download tip! : Zombieland: Double Tap , the follow-up to the cult Zombieland will be out in October . Comedy horror set in a zombie infested post-apocalypse, Columbus, Tallahasse, Wichita, and Little Rock move to the American heartland as they face off against evolved zombies, fellow survivors, and the growing pains of the snarky makeshift family. Directed by Ruben Fleischer. You can see the trailer here .

Film clip download tip! : John Carpenter's The Thing, Lost in Adaptation ~ Dominic Noble & That Movie Chick . Carpenter's The Thing (1982) was brilliant and loved by SF and fantastic film fans from the off (though its initial box office take was not that good). But how does it stand up as an adaptation of John Campbell's short story 'Who Goes There?' (1938)? You can see the 20-minute exploration here .

Film clip download tip! : How Spiderman: Far From Home should have ended . The 'How it should have ended' team solicited ideas for Spiderman: Far From Home at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. the result was several ideas as to how the film should have ended. The video is 8 minutes long and there are some post end-credit scenes. You can see it here .

A 4th Matrix film announced . Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will return in a fourth instalment of the franchise, with Reeves reprising his lead role as Neo. The first three films took more than £1.3bn (US$1.6bn) at the global box office, which no doubt is why a fourth is being made. Alas, neither to the two follow-ups were anywhere as good as the 1999 original.

Spider-Man caught up in Disney and Sony web . Sony acquired the film rights for Spider-Man back in 1999 and Disney and Marvel studios own the rights to all the other Marvel Comics superheroes. In 2015 the Sony came to a deal with Disney and Marvel Studios to bring Peter Parker and his Spider-Man into the Disney/Marvel universe of films and five were made. Alas, following Spider-Man: Far From Home the Sony and Disney/Marvel have not been able to come to an agreement as to how to continue. It looks like for now future Spider-Man films will be Sony-only productions with no connection to other marvel characters.

A slew of forthcoming Marvel Comics Universe films has been announced . Marvel studios president Kevin Feige made the announcement at the san Diego Comic-Con. In the mix are: The Eternals , which includes a deaf character, with a slated release date of November 2020; Then there is Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings which sees the evil character Fu Manchu. And also Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff. These are in addition to other films previously announced including Black Panther 2 , Captain Marvel 2 and Guardians of the Galaxies 3 . Also revealed was the full title of the second Doc' Strange film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness . This is expected to be Marvel's first horror film. Thor: Love and Thunder will see Tessa Thompson play Valkyrie, Thor's right-hand woman and Marvel films' fist openly gay character.

A follow-up to Anthony Burgess's novel A Clockwork Orange has been found . A 200-page manuscript called A Clockwork Condition is a non-fiction follow-up is described as 'part philosophical reflection and part autobiography'. It addresses the controversy surrounding director Stanley Kubrick's 1971, Oscar nominated film adaptation of A Clockwork Orange . See also the video on the novel in the 'Publishing News' section linked to below .

A number of great films were sown at this year's Sci-Fi London Film Fest . A usual great selection of features and shorts beyond the usual Hollywood fare and blockbuster Marvel superhero movies. As usual, among the mix were a number of UK and even worldwide premieres. Do check out Sci-Fi-London next May (2020). Meanwhile here are just a four of this year's with trailer links:- Black Flowers . Two years after the nuclear bombs dropped and welcome to the future, where there’s no fuel or power, and society is a barbaric mess. Survivors Kate, husband Sam, and daughter Suzi are searching for a rumoured bunker that people say is full of food and medicine… Trailer here . The Tangle . In the near future, the TANGLE, an AI with airborne nanotech, connects the world. The Tangle is benevolent; it has stopped crime, keeps us well and safe. But to make sure it never turns rogue a government agency watches over them from within technology safe rooms, locations impermeable to the nanobots that make up the Tangle. When field agent Margot Foster is found dead in one of these rooms, the agency needs to investigate the first murder in years… Trailer here . Lucid . A young man practices an experimental form of therapy after his enigmatic neighbour offers to help him overcome social anxiety and win the girl of his dreams. Isolated in a big city with no friends, young Zel simultaneously fears and craves intimacy. He has a pitiful obsession with a dancer called Jasmine and is caught spying on her by an eccentric neighbour Elliot (Billy Zane) who offers to help him win her heart. Lust leads Zel on an intense subliminal adventure as Elliot teaches him how lucid dreaming can be used to practice the art of seduction but will Zel be able to charm Jasmine in reality? Trailer here . Axcellerator . Dane was going to steal one last car before he quit forever, but is disturbed by Tomas, an inventor being chased by the police, the FBI, and the CIA Trapped in the manic crossfire, Tomas passes a device to Dane, who is teleported miles away into the arms of Kate. She could be the girl of his dreams except for the global conspiracy he has just embroiled her in. The FBI’s Ray Moritz wants to destroy it, Amanda Graham (SEAN YOUNG, Blade Runner) wants it for the CIA, and rogue agent Sy Devolhas his sinister plans. Sy unleashes his brutal assassin, Brink who leaves a trail of corpses behind him while pursuing the ‘Axcellerator’ device. To stay alive, Dane and Kate must discover the Axcellerator’s secret… Trailer here .

Avengers: Endgame breaks box office record . Its first week saw it take a record-breaking £929million (US$1.2bn) in world ticket sales. (For reference, see the 2015 real-term opening week record chart .) Indeed, its opening day saw -- strictly in cash terms (not real-terms) – it beat Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Spectre .

The Umbrella Academy has been renewed for a second series on Netflix . The Umbrella Academy is an adaptation of the Black Horse comics series of the same name. Somewhat 1960s camp but very much in an early 21st century way, The Umbrella Academy is the story of a super-dysfunctional family of superheroes who have eight days to get it together and save the world from its future end. This is very different from the Marvel superhero adaptations to cinema and TV that have dominated the early 21st century. Season one covered the events of the first of the three-volume series of comics. If you are not on Netflix then treat yourself to the season one box set DVD for Christmas. It is only 10 episodes and so you are not committing to extensive viewing. You can see the season one trailer here .

Fear The Walking Dead has been renewed for a 6th season . Season 5 pulled in 2 million viewers to AMC in the US. Following many deaths in season 4 Fear The Walking Dead now has only one series regular remaining from the pilot: Alycia Debnam-Carey. The show also continues to have overlaps with the original The Walking Dead and season 6 will see Lennie James reprises his The Walking Dead role as Morgan. +++ See also below in the book subsection The Walking Dead comics end after 16 years .

The Orville to return with season 3 . The Star Trek spoof (think the Hugo Award-winning Galaxy Quest ) series has been renewed for a third season. With 3.16 million total live viewers in the US, the show's future seemed assured. You can see an earlier season trailer here .

A fictional young Stan Lee is to be the basis for a new TV series . The Amazing Stan is based on a hypothetical Stan Lee , the Marvel Comics supremo. The idea is that his imagination gets him into trouble, but gets him out of it, as well. Apparently Stan Lee himself reviewed art about 10 days before he died. The series will be a cartoon.

Marvel's Runaways season three airs in December ( 2019 ) . It will see the young protagonists frantically search for their captured friends Chase (Gregg Sulkin), Gert (Ariela Barer), and Karolina (Virginia Gardner). They go head to head with an unstoppable enemy who has targeted Leslie — or more accurately, the child she’s carrying. Nico draws them all into a dark realm where its ruler Morgan le Fay, played by Elizabeth Hurley.

Star Wars Resistance season 2 will air in October ( 2019 ) . Season 2 finds our Resistance characters still on the run from the First Order. But now Supreme Leader Kylo Ren is seemingly taking a hands-on approach in their capture… Season 2 will be the last season of the show. It airs on Disney.

Watchmen is a new series coming in October . Set in an alternate history where masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws, this drama series embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name while attempting to break new ground of its own. See the teaser trailer here .

The Flash , season six comes in October . The season introduces the villain Bloodwork, aka Ramsey Rosso, and played by Sendhil Ramamurthy. There will also be a multi-series crossover with Arrow , Supergirl , Batwoman and DC's Legends of Tomorrow . See the teaser trailer here .

Gaiman's Good Omens attracts attention of religious fundamentalists . More than 20,000 US 'Christians' signed a petition to cancel Amazon Prime's Good Omens , the television series adapted by Neil Gaiman from Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s 1990 fantasy novel . The fundamentalist group Return to Order considers that the mini-series is “another step to make Satanism appear normal, light and acceptable”, and that it “mocks God’s wisdom”. In the mini-series Michael Sheen plays the role of the angel, David Tennant is the demon and Benedict Cumberbatch voices the role of Satan, while Frances McDormand plays the female voice of God. However despite their self-righteous cause, the fundamentalists addressed their petition to Netflix when the series is made by Amazon Prime! Netflix's British Isles wing responded by Tweeting: “OK we promise not to make any more.” Which in turn got Amazon Prime replying to Netflix, “Hey @netflix, we’ll cancel Stranger Things if you cancel Good Omens .” Neil Gaiman bounded in Tweeting: “This is so beautiful… Promise me you won’t tell them?” However some moderate Christian's sided with the show, rallying against the fundamental extremists with one Tweeting: “As a committed Christian who has just completed a three-year seminary degree, an M.Div, at @Trinity_College @UofT let me say that I adored this show. Thanks @neilhimself and @GoodOmensPrime”. Another tweeted: “As an ordained pastor for 26 years I LOVE this show @neilhimself.” +++ Meanwhile, elsewhere on SF² Concatenation there's an article by Neil written for us back in 1990 and our print days before Neil became Neil Gaiman: Quorn versus the Microwave Popcorn! .

Sandman – the Neil Gaiman comic and graphic novels – is to become a TV series . Three years ago Newline failed to turn it into a feature film. However it may be that the Sandman story format (originally a comic from Vertigo) is better suited to a TV series than a feature film or even a trilogy of films. The new deal is with Netflix and Warner Brothers and is for 11 episodes. +++ Previous related news covered elsewhere on this site: 'Concerned Mothers of America' boycott Sandman .

Swamp Thing has been cancelled by DC Universe . Amazingly, this happened after the debut episode was aired. It is based on the Swamp Thing comics that did so well. The remaining 9 episodes will be shown on the streaming platform but no new episodes will follow.

Humans has been cancelled by Channel 4 . Co-creators Jonathan Brackley and Sam Vincent have said they are "gutted" that the show won't be returning for a fourth series. The series was broadly based on the Swedish series Real Humans . So, if we cannot have any more of our own version, can we please have the Swedish original?

DC Crisis on Infinite Earths to come to CW in a 5-part mini-series starting December ( 2019 ) . Okay, a bit of an explanation for both old and new super hero comics fans. Many of the DC superheroes had their origins way back in the 1940s (indeed Batman and Superman were created earlier still in 1939 and 1938 respectively). Which meant that as they aged with their readers so they began to get past their sell-by date and need refreshing. So, for example, Batman's Robin – Dick Grayson – grew up, and in fact we are now on our third Robin. To get around this, and to re-energise, their superheroes, DC has had a number of 'Crisis'. In the mid-2000s we had Infinite Crisis but before that we had another 'Crisis' re-set of the DC universe. This was laid out in a DC Comics miniseries of 1985-'86 (just before SF² Concatenation launched in 1987, and so we have no coverage to link to). Both 'Crises' involved multiple parallel Earth's. It looks like the forthcoming Crisis on Infinite Earths TV mini-series will portray aspects of the 1980s original Crisis comics sequence. We do know that the new TV series will span five of The CW's DC Comics shows: Arrow , The Flash , Supergirl , Legends of Tomorrow and, the latest show, Batwoman . If you've been following these, the new Crisis on Infinite Earths could be very interesting. Conversely, if you have not then it may all be rather confusing. One thing though, Brandon Routh will reprise his Superman role from Superman Returns (2006). And, as an inkling as to how complicated things will get, Tyler Hoechlin will also reprise his role as superman from the television series Supergirl .

Star Wars: The Mandalorian starts streaming on DisneyPlus on 12th November . It is the first live action Star wars television series. After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic. You can see the trailer here .

The fourth season of The Good Place premieres . Well, if you are a fan of this Hugo-Award-winning, US comedy show you'll know this but season 4 premieres Thursday 26th September ( 2019 ) in the US and on Netflix UK on Friday 27th September, then around 6 months later on E4 FreeView. If you have missed it then here are the basics so far. After Eleanor Shellstrop dies and wakes up in “The Good Place” (which is in all but name 'heaven'), run by angel Michael, she realises that there’s been a mistake and that she should really be in “The Bad Place” (hell). Chidi and Tahani, other humans in her afterlife community, conspire to help her and Jason (who also believes he’s in The Good Place by mistake) become better people and thereby earn their places. However, at the end of season one, Eleanor figures out that ‘The Good Place’ is in fact The Bad Place, and Michael is a demon in charge of devising scenarios to torment the humans. Michael wipes their memories, but they keep on figuring Michael’s secret — and in the process, the demon begins to grow fond of his human charges. So much so, in fact, that, at the end of season two, Michael appeals to the “Gen”, judge of the afterlife (played by Maya Rudolph) , and he’s allowed to return the humans to earth and undo their deaths, starting an alternate timeline in the process. After the humans all fail at living again, Michael discovers that it’s almost impossible for anyone to be a good person — in fact, it’s been 521 years since any human gained enough life points to enter The Good Place. Something as simple as buying a tomato can result in negative points, because you’re inadvertently supporting the use of pesticides and cheap labour. Chidi theorises that he, Eleanor, Jason and Tahani were able to become better people in the afterlife because external factors were removed — and Michael gains permission to reenact the experiment with four brand new people. BUT Michael’s old devilish boss Shawn (Marc Evan Janson) wasn’t going to make things easy for the gang, selecting four humans who all have prior connections with our original four humans, including a gossip columnist who used to torment Tahani and, even more problematically, Chidi’s ex-girlfriend, Simone — prompting Chidi to wipe his memory in order to save the experiment. Oh, and one more thing: after Michael had a mini melt-down at the end of the penultimate episode, in the last season finale “Pandemonium”, Eleanor was forced to pretend to be The Architect, putting her in charge... And that brings you up-to-date. It should be said that The Good Place does not travel outside of the US as well as some other US, genre-related shows such as The Big Bang Theory . The humour is rather US and Britain does not have a fundamentalist Bible belt: indeed, a British Prime Minister could be openly atheist but it is doubtful today whether today a US President could. Given that the show's rationale builds on a western fundamentalist view of Christianity, albeit in a slightly post-modern way, it may or may not be your cup of tea. Only you can decide.

To mark the above 20th anniversary of the Moon's breakaway here is a three-minute video of the Alphans reaction to a box of modern goodies including a copy of Star Wars episode 1 ( The Phantom Menace ) that came out 13th October 1999, exactly 1 month after the Moon left Earth orbit. You can see it here .

Twenty years after the Moon blasted out of Earth's orbit in September 1999, Space 1999 is returning this month in an audio adventure . The Gerry Anderson series was originally aired in 1975. Big Finish Productions is rebooting Moonbase Alpha with a new cast led by BAFTA-winning actor Mark Bonnar ( Line of Duty ). He will be the base's commander, John Koenig (a role originally played by Martin Landau), as the Moon is blasted out of Earth orbit due to a freak Lunar nuclear dump accident. Jamie Anderson (son of Gerry) is script-editing this series. The initial 'Breakaway' episode is out this month ( September 2019 ) and four others will join it in 2020.

Harley Quinn is Kaley Cuoco's first post- The Big Bang Theory role . Kaley Cuoco's voices the lead character, Harley Quinn, in the new animation series. Harley Quinn is a spin-off character from Batman. The premise is that she is besotted with the Joker who does not fully reciprocate her feelings for him and so Harley' relationship is more of a love-hate one. The new animation series is for adults and, after 12 years in the family-rated show, The Big Bang Theory , Kaley Cuoco felt she had to warn her fans of the more adult content prior to the series' teaser trailer's release. You can see the teaser trailer here . +++ Kaley Cuoco is also due to star in The Flight Attendant about a flight attendant who wakes up in Dubai with a dead body next to her and no memory of what happened.

The Game of Thrones has been turned into a tapestry . The 300-foot (90-metre) embroidered cloth, in the style of the Bayeux Tapestry (that depicts the Norman conquest of Britain in 1066), was finished and on display at the Ulster Museum in Belfast, Northern Ireland in time for visitors to this year's SF Eurocon in Belfast. It depicts the story line of all 8 seasons of the show. It is moving to France this month (September 2019) to hang near the Bayeux Tapestry.

The Game of Thrones final season upset is reflected in a third 'Honest Trailer' . Honest Trailers have previously done two 'Honests' for earlier seasons of the show. Now they turn their attention to seasons 6-8. With George R. R. Martin not having written the final novel, the show's script writers are going off an outline, and boy does it feel that way! You can see the 'Honest Trailer' here .

Game of Thrones final season upsets a million fans who petition for a re-make once George R. R. Martin has written the final novel . The Change.org petition was created following episode 4 'The Last of the Starks', that saw the death of Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel), but went viral after the fifth episode 'The Bells'. The original petitioner's concern is this. David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material ( i.e. the books) to fall back on. This series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO! . The 1 million petitioner milestone came just before HBO aired the series finale and subsequently increased further. The finale itself was met with much criticism from both the fans and the mainstream media critics. Season 8 was shown on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in the British Isles and HBO in the US. In the US it garnered 13.61 million live viewers and 18.4 million viewers when HBO's same-night reruns and streaming services are included. This last makes it HBO's most watched episode of any programme. George R. R. Martin himself has said that he is working on two Westeros novels. The first is the long-awaited equivalent to the final season of Game of Thrones but which will be a little different: The Winds of Winter . The second will be A Dream of Spring . George is not committing himself as to when they will be completed. He expects these last two books will fill 3,000 manuscript pages between them.

George Orwell's 1984 (1949) gets an Extra-Credits Sci-Fi analysis . What makes 1984 still relevant to modern readers is that it serves as a warning against fascism in all its possible forms: left or right. George Orwell's service fighting in the Spanish Civil War led him to see that the heart of totalitarianism is about xenophobia and nationalism no matter which kind of government it came from. See the 7-minute video exploring the novel here .

John Brunner's Hugo-winning Stand on Zanzibar (1968) novel over half a century on seems rather prescient . The novel Stand on Zanzibar is set in a then future world of 7 billion – today's is a little bigger – where the population of the world could not stand on the Isles of Wight (as some said it could in the 1960s (actually it could very, very easily)) but on the larger island of Zanzibar. Among much, the novel foresaw: supercomputers, 24 hour news, se χ ual orientation tolerance/acceptance, later marriages, China (not Russia) as the rival superpower to the US, the rise of a more politically coordinated Europe (the EU did not exist in 1968, it was the EEC trade bloc), more opportunities for minorities in the US and also a backlash of right-wing hate, terrorism as a fear within developed nations (remember, this was decades before 9/11), electric cars and much more… Extra Sci Fi has a 6-minute video exploring the novel here .

Amazon breaks embargo on Atwood's The Testaments . The publishers of The Testaments had placed a legally binding embargo on booksellers not to sell Margret Atwood's sequel to her Arthur C. Clarke (Book) award-winning novel The Handmaid's Tale before its official launch date, 10th September ( 2019 ). Yet Amazon did, 'accidentally' selling a reported 800 copies or so before the error was corrected. The American Booksellers Association said it had "strong disappointment regarding this flagrant violation of the agreed protocol in releasing this book to the public". ++++ See also The Testaments makes the Booker Prize long-list and then short-list news earlier (above).

The Walking Dead comics end after a 16-year run . It all happened suddenly over the summer. Robert Kirkman and Image Comics even teased about future non-existent issues so that readers would not know in advance what was to happen. So if you do not want to know (as there will be graphic novel collections to get for Christmas) then do not read on Spoiler alert . Rick Grimes – the constant feature since the first episode dies. Then the last issue of The Walking Dead is set in the far future where there is a large statue to Rick. A few cities have combined safe areas but they still need to link to other safe areas on the other side of the US. Surviving zombies are viewed more as a curiosity by the new generation of youngsters in the safe zones, but Carl remembers. He kills every zombie in a freak show: he knows how dangerous thy are. +++ Previously, in the television subsection above Fear The Walking Dead is renewed.

A newly found 1st edition, second hand Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone has been valued at between £20,000 (US$25,0000) and 30,000 (US$37,000) . The novel will be auctioned of on 31st July, Harry and J. K. Rowling's birthday. A 54 year old office worker bought it 20 years ago for £1 to read on holiday; it was former library stock and has been stamped 'withdrawn from stock'. The first edition hardback was published by Bloomsbury in 1997 with a cover price of £10.99. The first edition contains a few typos such as 'philosopher's' spelt 'philospher's on the back.

Mad magazine is to restrict its publication . The 67 year old comic humour magazine that is often so weird it is almost SFnal, will no longer be available at newsagents but only at specialist bookshops or by subscription. The magazine from now on will consist of archival material in new covers: fortunately there is a wealth of such material. There will though be new material with Christmas editions and other specials. Mad is part of DC Comics.

James (Gaia) Lovelock has a new book published in his 100th year . Scientist Lovelock – who had worked on NASA's Viking mission designing experimentation to seek out life on Mars – is known for his Gaia concept: that the Earth system of life, geology and atmosphere consists of many positive as well as negative feedback cycles of varying strengths that together broadly self-regulate the planet and its biosphere. Now, at 100 years old he has published Novacene: The Coming Age of Hyperintelligence . Long story short. While humans have been dismantling the biosphere's feedback systems with biodiversity and habitat loss, as well as turning u the greenhouse thermostat, the digital revolution ultimately “empowers evolution”. We could be about to create true artificial intelligence or artificial sentience. Such a sentience will realise that it need human civilisation to maintain it and strife to preserve the global environment that nourishes mankind. We have here a standalone review of James Lovelock's Novacene: The Coming Age of Hyperintelligence .

Malcolm Edwards, Britain's most senior SF/F publisher, has finally retired from Gollancz/Orion . Malcolm has had a longstanding career in publishing for over four decades. At both Gollancz and Harper Collins he was responsible for bringing to the public works from: Brian Aldiss, Stephen Baxter, Octavia Butler, Arthur C. Clarke, Philip K. Dick, David Eddings, William Gibson, Frank Herbert, Ursula Le Guin and Terry Pratchett among many, many more. He edited and published both Michael Dobbs’s political House of Cards novels and of contemporary relevance the early George R. R. Martin’s A Game of Thrones . In 1999 he established the SF Masterworks list of past SF classics. SF Masterworks now has over 150 books (a good few of which have been reviewed on this site). In 2011 he took the lead forming one of the first major digital libraries, the SF Gateway, which now contains almost 3,000 titles and which by 2016 had sold over a million books ! In 2014 Malcolm was a Guest of Honour at the SF Worldcon – Loncon 3 . In 2015 he took the first step to retiring from Gollancz/Orion . Most fans and SF readers know only the authors. However, it is fair to say that Malcolm was pivotal in helping shape British SF/F publishing in the latter quarter of the 20th century and much of the first two decades of the 21st. If you are a regular reader of SF in Britain (or indeed much of western Europe given the size of British SF exports) then the chances are that Malcolm has had a hand at least somewhere in the career of some of your favourite authors. Malcolm is not going into full retirement. He has joined Welbeck Publishing as publisher of André Deutsch.

George R. R. Martin bucks publishing trends . Normally publishers expect the e-books of box sets to sell comparatively well against their bulky print counterparts. Not so the sales of the 7 volume, 5 book set of The Game of Thrones that came out over the summer. The print book box sets at £65 each did remarkably well. It seems that The Game of Thrones fans want the real deal.

George R. R. Martin dates the snobbishness against science fiction as being not 'literary' back to the time of Robert Louis Stevenson . He was attending the 2019 Worldcon in Dublin when he was asked by The Irish Times why fantasy and sci-fi writers seem so much more intimately connected to their fans than writers of other genres do? George Martin replied: “Science fiction, for much of its history – and this goes back to before I was born – was not considered reputable,” says Martin. “It was seen as cheap gutter entertainment. I was a bright kid, but even I had teachers say to me, ‘Why do you read that science-fiction stuff? Why don’t you read real literature?’ You got that kind of snobbism. So the early science-fiction fans, in the 1930s and 1940s and early 1950s, felt that very much, and they gathered together, and it was sort of an ‘us against the world’ thing. ‘We know this is great stuff, and you on the outside might make fun of us, and mock us, but we’ll band together." As to where this snobbishness against SF came from, he said: "You can go back to the literary quarrel between Henry James and Robert Louis Stevenson, ” he says, “and that’s really where you see a split between high literature and popular literature. Before that it was just literature. James and Stevenson had this dispute – actually they became really good friends after that – but it started when Henry James wrote a review of two books. He wrote a review of Treasure Island, by Stevenson, and a review of a book about a little boy growing up in provincial France. He wrote that Treasure Island is much better written and the other book is flawed and problematic... but that the other book is worthier, because it’s about something real – a little boy growing up. ‘And I know what it’s like to be a little boy growing up. I have been a little boy, but I have never been a pirate hunting for buried treasure.’ Stevenson famously replied in one sentence: ‘If Mr James has never been a pirate hunting for buried treasure, he has never been a child.' But essentially, in the opinion of most university lecturers for 100 years, James won that argument, and literature had to be about something serious and real life, and if it was about pirates or space travel or dragons or monsters then it was something for children.” However, Martin added, "That’s all changed. Now science fiction, far from being this little persecuted genre that it was in the 1950s, has conquered the world.”

US book publishing (both print and e-book) saw a slight decline in 2018 with science and education down while religious books up . US publishing sales fell by 1.6% in 2018 compared to 2017, down to US$25.82 billon (£20.6 bn). Education and profession (science, industrial etc ) books were principally behind this decline with higher education down 7.3%, pre-12 years (primary) education down 4.4% and profession publishing down 8.5%. This was countered by a rise in religious books 14.7% in 2018 over 2017, to US$1.22 billion (nearly £1 bn). However, good news if school books were in decline, juvenile/young adult nonfiction category rose 11.9%, while sales in children’s/ya fiction increased 1.6%: parents seem to be encouraging reading. For adults, fiction was up a smidgen by 0.4% but non-fiction fell 1.1%. E-books, sales were down 2% from 2017: it was the slowest decline since e-book sales started falling in 2015. (Overall, the decline in e-book value sales in recent years mirrors that in the UK: the vaunted e-books-will-replace-print-books some pundits made in this century's first decade is now demonstrably a facile view.) The big loser is the mass market paperback format, where sales dropped a staggering 25.9% to US$530 million (£428m). The other big fall continues a dismal trend (again mirroring UK publishing) is in the way books are sold: online retail revenue grew 7.1% in 2018, to US$6.74 billion (£5.43 bn). This offset a 3.1% fall in sales through physical retail, which dropped to US $3.84 billion (£3.1 bn). Physical retail (high street bookshops) and intermediary (mainly wholesalers and distributors) now each represent 23.7% of the US trade market. As in Britain, the US needs an online tax if it is to halt the decline in its high street stores.

UK audio books had an SFnal summer . The early summer saw George R. R. Martin's The Game of Thrones top the audio books chart. This was a first for Martin as his last Thrones audio came out before the UK audio book chart existed. Martin also ousted former US First Lady, Michelle Obama, whose Becoming had up till then topped the UK audio chart for six months! Later in the summer the UK audio book top ten saw The Game of Thrones joined by H. G. Wells: The Science Fiction , Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone and Martin's A Clash of Kings .

UK publishing (books and journals) for the financial year (April-to-April) is a little different to the above calendar year . UK overall (books, e-books, commercial and academic including exports) was £6.05 billion, down 2% on the previous financial year. You might think that this was down to Brexit but actually exports were up. Exports make up 59% of UK publishing sales. E-book sales were also down for a 4th year in a row.

