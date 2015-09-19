|
|
Autumn 2019
Editorial Comment & Staff Stuff
EDITORIAL COMMENT
This edition, as usual is packed with both science (fact), SF and some fantasy. However, here in Blighty this summer and autumn it has sometimes been difficult to tell whether our political classes have been operating in the real world or some wayward fantasy land? As such, we now share much with our cousins across the Pond. Yet we take solace in that we hope that our site's visitors will easily be able to tell whether our coverage clearly relates to either the marvels of science fact or the entertaining speculations of science fiction. If politicians can't tell the difference between reality and fantasy, then fortunately most SF fans and scientists into SF can. Both science and SF are packed with sense-of-wonder. Enjoy.
Meanwhile this summer, here in the British Isles has seen much SF activity not least with the London and Dublin Comic-Cons, the Sci-Fi London film fest, the Dublin Worldcon and the Belfast venued Eurocon. And there's the formal launch of the 2024 British Worldcon bid. Fantastic stuff.
STAFF STUFF
Summer is usually the quiet period for SF² Concatenation mission control staff as it is the longest gap in the year between seasonal editions. However, this year we have a few articles that have taken time in the spring to research including 3 months reading all the 1979 – 1982 Judge Dredds including annuals to find three pictures, though only one was found and used to illustrate April's article on our Graham. This and other picture research for a forthcoming article on Hatfield (Hertfordshire university) PSIFA 40 years on, as well as other preparatory work, meant that a lot of chores usually done in the spring were held over, so the summer was fairly busy. Hopefully, you'll see the benefit in the coming seasons.
Additionally, there were two gatherings of note. Peter and Jonathan attended the third annual BECCON reunion. Longstanding regulars of this site will recall SF² Concatenation began at the 1987 Eastercon BECCON, and the past couple of years a gathering of the BECCON '87 organisers has been held near SF² Concatenation's co-founder, Graham's, home: Graham had not been well for a few years and this was one way for him to have some physical link with fandom. This year's reunion had been arranged before our losing Graham and so went ahead. As it happens the venue is near a rail station and not too difficult for most of the original BECCON team to get to, so we may well continue these annual shindigs.
The second gathering was in June and was a second wake for Graham: a celebration of the joy those of us had in knowing him. Also present were Elaine and Simon as well as a few of Graham's work colleagues. This event supplanted the 40th PSIFA anniversary event that was to have taken place. That putative event had well over 100 expressing an interest in attending and indeed was threatening to become unwieldy. (Remember, over a thousand Hatfield students over the years have been PSIFA members: so over a hundred wanting to attend a reunion is not unrealistic.) Whether or not a replacement PSIFA reunion comes to pass remains to be seen. However we may possibly compile an article on PSIFA's early days to go with the one posted elsewhere this edition on how the first Shoestringcon came to be 40 years ago. Meanwhile, Old Age PSIFAns interested in keeping in touch might 'follow' the PSIFA alumni (as opposed to the current PSIFA's) Facebook page.
Sadness as some of us said farewell to the biologist, writer (both SF and non-fiction) and SF fan Jack Cohen CBiol FIBiol. (We had hoped a last hurrah in the summer.) A long life led joyously with bags of sensewonda.
One of our book reviewers, Duncan Lunan, has his own book out. Launched in July, Duncan's From the Moon to the Stars (ISBN 978-1-077-29291-8) helps mark the half-century since the Apollo 11 Moon landing with some of Duncan's past SF stories and non-fiction articles. In addition there are a few illustrations by Sydney (Jeff Hawke) Jordan. It is available from all good bookshops with a decent popular science and SF section. (This is the second season in a row in which an SF² Concatenation team member has had a book published. When it comes to writing, we appear to be fecund.)
Finally, many thanks to those inviting representatives of our team to various SF launches, promotions and receptions over the summer. Those promoting new books and films have their titles listed, reviewed or linked to trailers from this site. However a special shout out to the Sci-Fi London (SFL) film fest. Do check them out: we invariably list them when one is being run on our current convention diary page. Even if you cannot go, do check their programme out as each film on their schedule page links to a page of its own with a trailer; if you like the trailer then seek the film to stream or the DVD to buy and most will be available later in the year. (And if you are in the SE of Britain then make a note for the next one next May.) Meanwhile, we have links to trailers of four of this year's SFL offerings below.
The other shout out is to the publishers TOR who invited us to a bloggers brunch at the MCM London Comic-Con. It is always interesting to see TOR authors, and this would have been the first time any of us had been to a Comic-Con (they are more common in N. America): we are more a broad church SF band than into sci-fi / superhero SF but Comic-Cons are fun. Alas weekend rail works impeded matters and it was not to be. TOR's PR bod was alerted to our no show, so we hope they could pass on a ticket to a latecomer to their author brunch event and the con. Nonetheless a 'thank you' to TOR (UK) PR.
Thank you Worldcon
Our heartfelt thanks to this year's Worldcon for including our Graham in the Hugo Awards ceremony's in memoriam. Truly appreciated.
Video here (7 minutes, Graham scrolls at 2 mins, 2 seconds).
Elsewhere this issue…
|
Autumn 2019
Key SF News & SF Awards
A statue of Ray Bradbury was unveiled on 22nd August, Bradbury's 99th birthday. Unveiled in Waukegan, Illinois, Bradbury's home town, it depicts the author astride a space rocket. You can see the accompanying concert and unveiling here. ++++ Past Bradbury related news: the racy Ray Bradbury rock song item here.
The John W. Campbell Award for Best New Writer changes name to The Astounding Award for Best New Writer. The John W. Campbell Award (not to be confused with the juried John W. Campbell Memorial Award for best novel) is voted along with the Hugos for best new writer in the preceding two years. As said, it is not a Hugo but is administered with them and sponsored by Dell who publish Analog, the rebranded title of Astounding Science Fiction which Campbell edited. The name change follows Jeannette Ng acceptance speech at the Hugo Awards at this year's Worldcon in Dublin. Jeannette Ng criticised the Award being named after Campbell who proclaimed views today considered decidedly racist. This in turn generated much online debate but the Award's sponsor, publisher Dell, considered the criticisms and a week later announced the name change. This is a summary of what they said:-
The John W. Campbell Award for Best New Writer began in 1973 as a way to honour exemplary science fiction and fantasy authors whose first work was published in the prior two calendar years.
This season's major award news includes:-
The 2019 Hugo Awards were announced at this year's Worldcon. Looking at the longer-term trend, the numbers voting on the Hugo short-list (the finalists) are roughly three times greater than at the end of the 2000s but down to around a half that from peak short-list voting in 2015. This year saw 1,800 valid nominating ballots (1,797 electronic and 3 paper, though not everyone nominated for all categories which was almost the same as last year) and 3,097 (up 9.5% on last year) voting on the resulting shortlist (again not everyone voted for all categories). We continue (from last year) to define the Hugo 'principal categories' as those that had over a thousand nominating in that category (down from two thousand as our definition in 2016 as the numbers involved in Hugo nominating have declined since 2016).
The 1,800 number nominating was down a smidgen on last year's number (1,813) and markedly down on the year before (2017) figure (2,464).
The Hugo long-list has been announced. How does this compare with SF² Concatenation's beginning-of-year suggestions as to the best SF works of 2019? You may recall that at the beginning of each year the SF² Concatenation team members have a round-robin suggesting best works of the previous year and multiple citations of work get listed. It is purely a bit of fun but over the years we have noticed that regularly a few of these go on to be nominated for major SF awards and in turn some of these turn out to be winner. All well and good but how did our choice of best novels of 2019 compare with the Hugo long-list of top 16 Hugo titles for 'best novel' that made up its long-list? Well, the following of ours are in the Hugo long-list:-
The 1994 Retro-Hugo Awards were announced at this year's SF Worldcon in Dublin. In addition to the annual Hugo Awards, some Worldcons hold retro Hugos for past years when the Worldcon was not held (notably the USA involvement WWII period). This year Dublin held a nomination round and then shortlist vote for what would have been the 1944 Hugo for 1943 works. the results were:-
The 2019 Royal Society Science Book Prize shortlist has been announced. The short-listed titles are:-
The 2019 British Fantasy Awards have been voted on my members of the British Fantasy Society and the category shortlists announced. The shortlist for each category was decided upon by nominations submitted by British Fantasy Society members. This year's principal category shortlists are:-
The 2019 Nebula Award presentation (for 2018 works) has taken place at the SFWA’s (Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America) Annual Nebula Awards weekend in Woodland Hills, California, USA. The principal category wins, as voted by SF Writers of America, were:-
The Locus Award winners have been announced. The Locus Awards are run by the US Locus magazine and determined by a survey of readers in an open online poll. The principal category wins for 2019 were:-
Australia's Aurealis awards have been presented. The Aurealis is a panel judged award that was established in 1995 by Chimaera Publications, the publishers of Aurealis Magazine. The principal category wins this year were:-
The 2019 Arthur C. Clarke Award has been announced. The Award was instigated and initially sponsored by the late author Arthur C. Clarke (with the first presentation coincidentally taking place at the 1987 Eastercon at which the first print edition of SF² Concatenation was launched). It is a juried award for the best SF novel published the previous year in Britain. This year's shortlist consisted of:-
The Horror Writers' Association Bram Stoker Awards were announced at the World Horror Convention that was held this year at Grand Rapids, Michigan, US. GoHs: Josh Boone (scriptwriter) and authors: Kathe Koja, Josh Malerman, Robert R. Mccammon, Kaaron Warren & Stephanie M. Wytovich. The awards are named in honour of the author of the seminal horror novel Dracula. The principal category wins were:-
The 2019 Cordwainer Smith Rediscovery Award has been awarded to Carol Emshwiller. The juried award goes each year to a science fiction or fantasy writer whose work displays unusual originality, embodies the spirit of Cordwainer Smith’s fiction, and deserves renewed attention or 'Rediscovery'. Carol Emshwiller sadly died earlier this year (2019).
Margaret Atwood's Handmaid's Tale sequel made it to the Booker Prize long-list as did John Lanchester's The Wall. It then went on to make the short-list The Man Booker Prize is one of Britain's more prestigious fiction book awards. It covers all fiction and not just genre fiction; indeed, genre fiction is rarely short-listed. Consequently, to have two genre titles on the short-list is something of a rarity. The sequel to Handmaid's is called The Testaments. But perhaps the biggest surprise at it being short-listed is that it is not due out until September. (Presumably the publisher, Chatto & Windus, sent the Prize organisers copies of the MS.) Meanwhile, John Lanchester's The Wall is set in a climate changed future in which a great wall protects Britain's coastline from both sea-level rise and a flood of climate refugees. ++++ See also below Amazon accidentally releases The Testaments before launch date.
The New Zealand Vogel Awards were presented at Geysercon III New Zealand's 40th national SF convention. +++ Last year's Vogels here.
The 2019 North American SF Convention (NAsFic) has been held. The NASFic is held those years the Worldcon is held outside of N. America. This year's This NASFiC was combined with Westercon 72 (a US regional con). GoHs: Jim Butcher, Eric Flint, Laurell K. Hamlton, David Webber, Dragon Dronet, Susan Chang, Bjo & John Trimble, Linda Deneroff and Vincent Villafranca. This year's event will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the US transcontinental railway and the 50th anniversary of the first manned Lunar landings (not using Cavorite).
The 2019 Dublin ComicCon was held the weekend before the 2019 SF Worldcon in Dublin and at the same venue. The ComicCon, like its N. American progeniting counterparts, had much consplay in addition to merchandise relating mainly to sci-fi television and film.
The 2019 Dublin Worldcon, has been held. Unusual for us, it being a year with a European Worldcon, we do not have a standalone, in-depth review: none of our regular con reporters or any of our book review panel seemed to be going when we did a round-robin. However, a few kind souls did e-mail bullet point notes during the con and some after (see credits at the bottom of this news page) and information was culled from the convention's newsletters.
The Worldcon Business meeting was held at the 2019 Worldcon, Dublin. Worldcon business is conducted by the World Science Fiction Society (WSFS) business meeting: Worldcons are run under the auspices of the WSFS. There was a proposal for a separate Best Translated Novel Hugo Award category but this was killed. It may be resurrected future years – there is some discussion in Worldcon fandom circles – but don't bank on it: the number of widely read translated works are few. There is a separate move to have works that win a Hugo Award that have been translated into English to not only have the Award go to the author but also the translator. This will be discussed at future Worldcons.
The 2020 Worldcon (Wellington) will also host the 2020 NZ national SF convention (natcon). By hosting the natcon alongside CoNZealand Worldcon, they can showcase SF works by New Zealanders not just local New Zealand members, but also to the wider international fannish community. This means that the NZ national SF awards, the Sir Julius Vogel Awards, will be presented at that Worldcon. We at SF² Concatenation like to report on these awards when the news of them comes our way. The 2018 Vogels are here. This merging of Worldcons with other conventions is not new and can work well. The 1995 and 2005 Worldcons in Glasgow, Great Britain, were also Eurocons. The organisers of the NZ 2020 Worldcon anticipate around 2,000 attending their 5-day event.
The site selection votes on bids to hold the 2022 Worldcon has been held. The announcement was made at this year's Worldcon in Dublin. There was only one serious bid and that was for Washington DC, USA (the only other serious bid was Dallas that withdrew last year). Those voting were registered members of this year's as well as last and next year's Worldcon. Of several thousand eligible to vote on the 2021 site selection 878 chose to vote. 798 voted for Washington. The next most popular vote was for 'no preference' (36 votes) and then 'none of the above' (18 votes). The remaining votes were for spoof bids (a running, customary joke tradition in the Worldcon community. Spoof bids included: 'Port Stanley, Falklands'; 'Laconia Capital City, Laconium Empire'; 'Free Hong Kong'; 'Anywhere NOT in the United States'; and 'Any Country that will let me in'.
The 2024 Worldcon bid for Glasgow (Scotland, Great Britain) has been launched. The bid team previously chose the Glasgow Scottish Event Campus (SEC) over a short list of British venues. The bid to hold the 20204 Worldcon was formally launched at this year’s Worldcon, Dublin 2019. The event, if the bid is won, will run from Thursday 8th to Monday 12th August, 2024. These dates have been chosen to accommodate school holiday dates across the UK, and the bid organisers look forward to welcoming fans of all ages to this celebration of science fiction and fantasy. It is expected that up to 5,000 will attend and the first time it has been held in the UK since 2014. The theme of the Bid – and of the Convention – should the bid be successful, is “A Worldcon for Our Futures". ++++ Coincidentally, SF² Concatenation has been thinking of running a series of articles on the related theme of 'The future of Worldcon'….
Enough of Worldcon matters for now. We will look at the bids for future Worldcons next season.
Eurocon bid folds due to pressure. One of the future bids for a Eurocon was by a team based in Timisoara, Romania. Timisoara had run a Eurocon before in 1994 – Romania's first – which was highly successful and made possible through governmental and other sponsorship largely orchestrated by SF fan and government minister Alexandru Mironov. That event was just a few years after the fall of the Iron Curtain and such central support would not be available these days. There was a Romanian Eurocon in 2001 but the principal organiser suffered a tragic accident shortly after the bid was won at the 1999 Eurocon, which meant that the event (instead of being held in a hotel and conference centre) took place in a rural youth camp in the middle of the Danube World Heritage national park. Moving on, Romania was one of the bids to hold the Eurocon in Bucharest in 2014 which had its struggles: that bid was not particularly robust and irrespective of the difficulties put in its way (with for a while our being caught in the middle), it lost to the stronger Dublin bid and its convention was fine. Then in 2013 all but one of the European SF Society (ESFS) officers changed. ESFS is the body under whose auspices the Eurocons are held and the change of officers led to better governance hence management of the Eurocon bidding process.
The 2019 Eurocon was held in Belfast and though being smaller than, it benefited from being held 100 miles (160 km) north from and four days after, the Dublin Worldcon. Hardly any programming focussing on mainland continental European SF and actually not much SF itself but, for fans of the TV show, plenty of Game of Thrones fantasy including the entirety of the final day. It was therefore, other than the socialising and awards, less of an SF Eurocon and more a relaxacon after Dublin.
And finally….
What is a Worldcon? If you are relatively new to this site, or are not aware of how Worldcons (and allied national cons listed on our diary page) differ from things like Comic-Cons then here is a short, two-minute, explanatory video here.
Autumn 2019
Film News
The summer's SF/F/H films appearing within the top five of the weekly box office top ten charts (which of course also include other non-genre offerings which we ignore) were, in the British Isles (Great Britain, NI and Irish Republic), in order of their appearance:-
Avengers: Endgame breaks box office record. Its first week saw it take a record-breaking £929million (US$1.2bn) in world ticket sales. (For reference, see the 2015 real-term opening week record chart.) Indeed, its opening day saw -- strictly in cash terms (not real-terms) – it beat Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Spectre.
Avengers: Endgame has become Great Britain's fastest-selling digital download film. Mid-August (2019) it had the highest-ever opening week of UK digital download sales. In July, the film became the highest-grossing film of all time at the cinema box-office it overtook Avatar at all-time box office. ++++ Other related news previously on this site: Was Star Wars: The Force Awakens opening-week record really a record (2015) and The Avengers is financially the biggest superhero film to date (2012).
A number of great films were sown at this year's Sci-Fi London Film Fest. A usual great selection of features and shorts beyond the usual Hollywood fare and blockbuster Marvel superhero movies. As usual, among the mix were a number of UK and even worldwide premieres. Do check out Sci-Fi-London next May (2020). Meanwhile here are just a four of this year's with trailer links:-
A follow-up to Anthony Burgess's novel A Clockwork Orange has been found. A 200-page manuscript called A Clockwork Condition is a non-fiction follow-up is described as 'part philosophical reflection and part autobiography'. It addresses the controversy surrounding director Stanley Kubrick's 1971, Oscar nominated film adaptation of A Clockwork Orange. See also the video on the novel in the 'Publishing News' section linked to below.
A slew of forthcoming Marvel Comics Universe films has been announced. Marvel studios president Kevin Feige made the announcement at the san Diego Comic-Con. In the mix are: The Eternals, which includes a deaf character, with a slated release date of November 2020; Then there is Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings which sees the evil character Fu Manchu. And also Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff. These are in addition to other films previously announced including Black Panther 2, Captain Marvel 2 and Guardians of the Galaxies 3. Also revealed was the full title of the second Doc' Strange film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This is expected to be Marvel's first horror film. Thor: Love and Thunder will see Tessa Thompson play Valkyrie, Thor's right-hand woman and Marvel films' fist openly gay character.
Spider-Man caught up in Disney and Sony web. Sony acquired the film rights for Spider-Man back in 1999 and Disney and Marvel studios own the rights to all the other Marvel Comics superheroes. In 2015 the Sony came to a deal with Disney and Marvel Studios to bring Peter Parker and his Spider-Man into the Disney/Marvel universe of films and five were made. Alas, following Spider-Man: Far From Home the Sony and Disney/Marvel have not been able to come to an agreement as to how to continue. It looks like for now future Spider-Man films will be Sony-only productions with no connection to other marvel characters.
A 4th Matrix film announced. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will return in a fourth instalment of the franchise, with Reeves reprising his lead role as Neo. The first three films took more than £1.3bn (US$1.6bn) at the global box office, which no doubt is why a fourth is being made. Alas, neither to the two follow-ups were anywhere as good as the 1999 original.
And finally…
Short video clips (short films, other vids and trailers) that might tickle your fancy….
Film clip download tip!: How Spiderman: Far From Home should have ended. The 'How it should have ended' team solicited ideas for Spiderman: Far From Home at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. the result was several ideas as to how the film should have ended. The video is 8 minutes long and there are some post end-credit scenes. You can see it here.
Film clip download tip!: John Carpenter's The Thing, Lost in Adaptation ~ Dominic Noble & That Movie Chick. Carpenter's The Thing (1982) was brilliant and loved by SF and fantastic film fans from the off (though its initial box office take was not that good). But how does it stand up as an adaptation of John Campbell's short story 'Who Goes There?' (1938)? You can see the 20-minute exploration here.
Film clip download tip!: Honest trailer The Men in Black. To mark the new MiB film The Men in Black get the 'Honest Trailer' treatment… You can see the 5-minute honesty here.
Film clip download tip!: Zombieland: Double Tap, the follow-up to the cult Zombieland will be out in October. Comedy horror set in a zombie infested post-apocalypse, Columbus, Tallahasse, Wichita, and Little Rock move to the American heartland as they face off against evolved zombies, fellow survivors, and the growing pains of the snarky makeshift family. Directed by Ruben Fleischer. You can see the trailer here.
Film clip download tip!: The Addams Family, is a new animation out this autumn and based Charles Addams' series of cartoons about a peculiar, ghoulish family. You can see the trailer here.
Film clip download tip!: Alien Party Crashers, a comedy horror, is coming. A Brit independent, apparently it is in the vein of Shaun of the Dead. You can see the teaser trailer here.
Film clip download tip!: Lucy In The Sky is coming this October in the US and December in Britain Natalie Portman plays Lucy Cola, a strong woman whose determination and drive as an astronaut take her to space, where she’s deeply moved by the transcendent experience of seeing her life from afar. Back home as Lucy’s world suddenly feels too small, her connection with reality slowly unravels. You can see the trailer here.
Film clip download tip!: Joker is coming this October. An original standalone origin story of the iconic villain not seen before on the big screen, it is a gritty character study of Arthur Fleck, a man disregarded by society, and a broader cautionary tale. You can see the trailer here.
Film clip download tip!: Terminator: Dark Fate is coming this November. You can see the trailer here.
Film clip download tip!: Jumanji: The Next Level is coming this December You can see the teaser trailer here.
Film clip download tip!: A blast from the past with a look at the tragedies that surrounded the making of Stalker (1979): it may have killed its director and a number of the film's crew! You can see the fascinating 17-minute analysis here.
Want more? See last season's video clip recommendations here.
For a reminder of the top films in 2018/9 (and earlier years) then check out our top Science Fiction Films annual chart. This page is based on the weekly UK box office ratings over the past year up to Easter. You can use this page if you are stuck for ideas hiring a DVD for the weekend.
For a forward look as to film releases of 2019 see our film release diary.
Autumn 2019
Television News
Game of Thrones final season upsets a million fans who petition for a re-make once George R. R. Martin has written the final novel. The Change.org petition was created following episode 4 'The Last of the Starks', that saw the death of Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel), but went viral after the fifth episode 'The Bells'. The original petitioner's concern is this. David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on. This series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!. The 1 million petitioner milestone came just before HBO aired the series finale and subsequently increased further. The finale itself was met with much criticism from both the fans and the mainstream media critics. Season 8 was shown on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in the British Isles and HBO in the US. In the US it garnered 13.61 million live viewers and 18.4 million viewers when HBO's same-night reruns and streaming services are included. This last makes it HBO's most watched episode of any programme.
The Game of Thrones final season upset is reflected in a third 'Honest Trailer'. Honest Trailers have previously done two 'Honests' for earlier seasons of the show. Now they turn their attention to seasons 6-8. With George R. R. Martin not having written the final novel, the show's script writers are going off an outline, and boy does it feel that way! You can see the 'Honest Trailer' here.
The Game of Thrones has been turned into a tapestry. The 300-foot (90-metre) embroidered cloth, in the style of the Bayeux Tapestry (that depicts the Norman conquest of Britain in 1066), was finished and on display at the Ulster Museum in Belfast, Northern Ireland in time for visitors to this year's SF Eurocon in Belfast. It depicts the story line of all 8 seasons of the show. It is moving to France this month (September 2019) to hang near the Bayeux Tapestry.
The Big Bang Theory, N. America's longest-running comedy show, ended with a blast and record viewers after 12 years and 279 episodes. It has been a ride and something of a blast for many of SF² Concatenation's core target reach; scientists into SF and indeed for some of the biologists, physicists, engineers and other scientists, as well as professionals allied to medicine, on our team who enjoy the show. The final two-parter wrapped up many of the story arcs. These include (we can now hint at four months after the screening so no spoilers for the show's regulars): the lift, a development on Penny and Leonard's relationship, Amy's look and one of Sheldon's longstanding academic life-time goals. The final episode in the US drew 18.5 million live viewers, easily beating Game of Thrones. Also aired was Unravelling the Mystery: A Big Bang Farewell, a special later the same night, The Big Bang Theory of Everything was also shown along with the final episode a week later in the British Isles. Western Europeans had to spend a week avoiding SF-related social media and websites from N. America if they were to avoid spoilers as it was aired later here in Europe. The Brit mainstream media was also good at avoiding spoilers or if they had them they warned in advance. In addition Brits got The Big Bang Theory of Everything in which Brit celebrity fans gave their thoughts of the show accompanied by clips. Not all (it has to be said), but a good number of us enjoyed the show for obvious reasons: we get to do the science and enjoy SF/F for real. So, farewell Big Bang it was a truly great ride. ++++
Harley Quinn is Kaley Cuoco's first post-The Big Bang Theory role. Kaley Cuoco's voices the lead character, Harley Quinn, in the new animation series. Harley Quinn is a spin-off character from Batman. The premise is that she is besotted with the Joker who does not fully reciprocate her feelings for him and so Harley' relationship is more of a love-hate one. The new animation series is for adults and, after 12 years in the family-rated show, The Big Bang Theory, Kaley Cuoco felt she had to warn her fans of the more adult content prior to the series' teaser trailer's release. You can see the teaser trailer here. +++ Kaley Cuoco is also due to star in The Flight Attendant about a flight attendant who wakes up in Dubai with a dead body next to her and no memory of what happened.
Twenty years after the Moon blasted out of Earth's orbit in September 1999, Space 1999 is returning this month in an audio adventure. The Gerry Anderson series was originally aired in 1975. Big Finish Productions is rebooting Moonbase Alpha with a new cast led by BAFTA-winning actor Mark Bonnar (Line of Duty). He will be the base's commander, John Koenig (a role originally played by Martin Landau), as the Moon is blasted out of Earth orbit due to a freak Lunar nuclear dump accident. Jamie Anderson (son of Gerry) is script-editing this series. The initial 'Breakaway' episode is out this month (September 2019) and four others will join it in 2020.
To mark the above 20th anniversary of the Moon's breakaway here is a three-minute video of the Alphans reaction to a box of modern goodies including a copy of Star Wars episode 1 (The Phantom Menace) that came out 13th October 1999, exactly 1 month after the Moon left Earth orbit. You can see it here.
The fourth season of The Good Place premieres. Well, if you are a fan of this Hugo-Award-winning, US comedy show you'll know this but season 4 premieres Thursday 26th September (2019) in the US and on Netflix UK on Friday 27th September, then around 6 months later on E4 FreeView.
Dune spin-off is to come to television. You may recall that back at the end of 2017 the news that another Dune film was to be made. Well, since then it has been confirmed and indeed Denis (Arrival and Blade Runner 2049) Villeneuve has been working on it. The latest is that there is to be an accompanying television series also with Warner Brothers and also involving Denis Villeneuve.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian starts streaming on DisneyPlus on 12th November . It is the first live action Star wars television series. After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic. You can see the trailer here.
DC Crisis on Infinite Earths to come to CW in a 5-part mini-series starting December (2019). Okay, a bit of an explanation for both old and new super hero comics fans. Many of the DC superheroes had their origins way back in the 1940s (indeed Batman and Superman were created earlier still in 1939 and 1938 respectively). Which meant that as they aged with their readers so they began to get past their sell-by date and need refreshing. So, for example, Batman's Robin – Dick Grayson – grew up, and in fact we are now on our third Robin. To get around this, and to re-energise, their superheroes, DC has had a number of 'Crisis'. In the mid-2000s we had Infinite Crisis but before that we had another 'Crisis' re-set of the DC universe. This was laid out in a DC Comics miniseries of 1985-'86 (just before SF² Concatenation launched in 1987, and so we have no coverage to link to). Both 'Crises' involved multiple parallel Earth's. It looks like the forthcoming Crisis on Infinite Earths TV mini-series will portray aspects of the 1980s original Crisis comics sequence. We do know that the new TV series will span five of The CW's DC Comics shows: Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow and, the latest show, Batwoman. If you've been following these, the new Crisis on Infinite Earths could be very interesting. Conversely, if you have not then it may all be rather confusing. One thing though, Brandon Routh will reprise his Superman role from Superman Returns (2006). And, as an inkling as to how complicated things will get, Tyler Hoechlin will also reprise his role as superman from the television series Supergirl.
Humans has been cancelled by Channel 4. Co-creators Jonathan Brackley and Sam Vincent have said they are "gutted" that the show won't be returning for a fourth series. The series was broadly based on the Swedish series Real Humans. So, if we cannot have any more of our own version, can we please have the Swedish original?
Swamp Thing has been cancelled by DC Universe. Amazingly, this happened after the debut episode was aired. It is based on the Swamp Thing comics that did so well. The remaining 9 episodes will be shown on the streaming platform but no new episodes will follow.
Sandman – the Neil Gaiman comic and graphic novels – is to become a TV series. Three years ago Newline failed to turn it into a feature film. However it may be that the Sandman story format (originally a comic from Vertigo) is better suited to a TV series than a feature film or even a trilogy of films. The new deal is with Netflix and Warner Brothers and is for 11 episodes. +++ Previous related news covered elsewhere on this site: 'Concerned Mothers of America' boycott Sandman.
Gaiman's Good Omens attracts attention of religious fundamentalists. More than 20,000 US 'Christians' signed a petition to cancel Amazon Prime's Good Omens, the television series adapted by Neil Gaiman from Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s 1990 fantasy novel. The fundamentalist group Return to Order considers that the mini-series is “another step to make Satanism appear normal, light and acceptable”, and that it “mocks God’s wisdom”. In the mini-series Michael Sheen plays the role of the angel, David Tennant is the demon and Benedict Cumberbatch voices the role of Satan, while Frances McDormand plays the female voice of God. However despite their self-righteous cause, the fundamentalists addressed their petition to Netflix when the series is made by Amazon Prime!
Stranger Things season 3 is a big hit for Netflix. This makes the delay in the show becoming available most worthwhile. It is estimated that the show had some 12.8 million viewers over its first four days of release: a 21% increase over the same time period after the release of season two in October 2017 (10.6 million). This is the largest audience over its first four days than any other Netflix original show. Previous related news: the show's first season was nominated to the 2017 Hugo Award short-list for Best Dramatic Presentation.
The Flash, season six comes in October. The season introduces the villain Bloodwork, aka Ramsey Rosso, and played by Sendhil Ramamurthy. There will also be a multi-series crossover with Arrow, Supergirl, Batwoman and DC's Legends of Tomorrow. See the teaser trailer here.
Watchmen is a new series coming in October. Set in an alternate history where masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws, this drama series embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name while attempting to break new ground of its own. See the teaser trailer here.
Star Wars Resistance season 2 will air in October (2019). Season 2 finds our Resistance characters still on the run from the First Order. But now Supreme Leader Kylo Ren is seemingly taking a hands-on approach in their capture… Season 2 will be the last season of the show. It airs on Disney.
Marvel's Runaways season three airs in December (2019). It will see the young protagonists frantically search for their captured friends Chase (Gregg Sulkin), Gert (Ariela Barer), and Karolina (Virginia Gardner). They go head to head with an unstoppable enemy who has targeted Leslie — or more accurately, the child she’s carrying. Nico draws them all into a dark realm where its ruler Morgan le Fay, played by Elizabeth Hurley.
Station Eleven the award-winning novel by Emily St. John Mandel, is to be a television series. The apocalyptic novel sees a flu pandemic ravish the world. The novel saw considerable SF success garnering a number of genre awards including getting shortlisted for the 2015 Campbell Memorial Award and also winning the 2015 Clarke Book Award. Alas it looks like the new series will go beyond the novel – so expect the overall plot arc to drag – as the promotional material says there is a 10-episode first season: the implication being that more seasons will follow. Clearly, the WarnerMedia streaming service wishes to emulate the television success of that other Clarke (Book) Award winner, Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale as that too outgrew the original novel's plot.
The Lord of the Rings TV series director revealed. It will be Spain's Juan Antonio Bayona who is noted for last year's leading box office Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and the Spanish horror The Orphanage is to direct the new Amazon TV series of The Lord of the Rings. The series will be shot in New Zealand and will be a prequel to the events of Tolkien's novel and Jackson's films.
A fictional young Stan Lee is to be the basis for a new TV series. The Amazing Stan is based on a hypothetical Stan Lee, the Marvel Comics supremo. The idea is that his imagination gets him into trouble, but gets him out of it, as well. Apparently Stan Lee himself reviewed art about 10 days before he died. The series will be a cartoon.
Westworld is to return with season 3. From HBO it will be broadcast next year (2020). You can see an earlier season trailer here and a second trailer here.
The Orville to return with season 3. The Star Trek spoof (think the Hugo Award-winning Galaxy Quest) series has been renewed for a third season. With 3.16 million total live viewers in the US, the show's future seemed assured. You can see an earlier season trailer here.
Fear The Walking Dead has been renewed for a 6th season. Season 5 pulled in 2 million viewers to AMC in the US. Following many deaths in season 4 Fear The Walking Dead now has only one series regular remaining from the pilot: Alycia Debnam-Carey. The show also continues to have overlaps with the original The Walking Dead and season 6 will see Lennie James reprises his The Walking Dead role as Morgan. +++ See also below in the book subsection The Walking Dead comics end after 16 years.
The Handmaid's Tale has been renewed for a 4th season. The Handmaid's Tale has garnered 11 Emmys since it first premiered in 2017. It's also has some Golden Globes and Peabodys. Margaret Atwood has a sequel just out and is currently on a promotional tour of the British Isles.
The Umbrella Academy has been renewed for a second series on Netflix. The Umbrella Academy is an adaptation of the Black Horse comics series of the same name. Somewhat 1960s camp but very much in an early 21st century way, The Umbrella Academy is the story of a super-dysfunctional family of superheroes who have eight days to get it together and save the world from its future end. This is very different from the Marvel superhero adaptations to cinema and TV that have dominated the early 21st century. Season one covered the events of the first of the three-volume series of comics. If you are not on Netflix then treat yourself to the season one box set DVD for Christmas. It is only 10 episodes and so you are not committing to extensive viewing. You can see the season one trailer here.
And finally, some TV related vids…
Dr Who's Daleks are reviewed in this neat 12-minute video here.
Autumn 2019
Publishing & Book Trade News
UK publishing (books and journals) grew a little to £6 billion (US$7.44 bn) in 2018, slightly up on 5.7 billion in 2017. All told, UK book publishing (both print and e-books but naturally excluding journals) saw a slight decline in 2018 (over 2017) to £2.53 billion (US$3.14 bn). As in the US (see next item below) school books sales were down and this can be directly attributed to school budgets being squeezed. But, within this total decline, the UK publishing industry saw a 5% increase in digital book sales to £653m (US$809 m) and a 5.4% drop in physical print books to £3.4 billion (US$4.2 bn) between 2017 and 2018: print still dominates book publishing. However audiobook sales rose a whopping 43% to £69million (US$85 m) though this is a niche sector in the overall scheme of things. +++ Previous related publishing news elsewhere on this site includes: British publishing grew in 2017/8, The 2016 Great Britain and N. Ireland publishing industry data has been released; Physical book sales saw continued growth in 2016 according to preliminary figures; The 2015 Great Britain and N. Ireland publishing industry data has been released; The state of the British (UK) book market in 2013.
UK publishing (books and journals) for the financial year (April-to-April) is a little different to the above calendar year. UK overall (books, e-books, commercial and academic including exports) was £6.05 billion, down 2% on the previous financial year. You might think that this was down to Brexit but actually exports were up. Exports make up 59% of UK publishing sales. E-book sales were also down for a 4th year in a row.
UK audio books had an SFnal summer. The early summer saw George R. R. Martin's The Game of Thrones top the audio books chart. This was a first for Martin as his last Thrones audio came out before the UK audio book chart existed. Martin also ousted former US First Lady, Michelle Obama, whose Becoming had up till then topped the UK audio chart for six months!
US book publishing (both print and e-book) saw a slight decline in 2018 with science and education down while religious books up. US publishing sales fell by 1.6% in 2018 compared to 2017, down to US$25.82 billon (£20.6 bn). Education and profession (science, industrial etc) books were principally behind this decline with higher education down 7.3%, pre-12 years (primary) education down 4.4% and profession publishing down 8.5%. This was countered by a rise in religious books 14.7% in 2018 over 2017, to US$1.22 billion (nearly £1 bn). However, good news if school books were in decline, juvenile/young adult nonfiction category rose 11.9%, while sales in children’s/ya fiction increased 1.6%: parents seem to be encouraging reading. For adults, fiction was up a smidgen by 0.4% but non-fiction fell 1.1%.
George R. R. Martin dates the snobbishness against science fiction as being not 'literary' back to the time of Robert Louis Stevenson. He was attending the 2019 Worldcon in Dublin when he was asked by The Irish Times why fantasy and sci-fi writers seem so much more intimately connected to their fans than writers of other genres do? George Martin replied: “Science fiction, for much of its history – and this goes back to before I was born – was not considered reputable,” says Martin. “It was seen as cheap gutter entertainment. I was a bright kid, but even I had teachers say to me, ‘Why do you read that science-fiction stuff? Why don’t you read real literature?’ You got that kind of snobbism. So the early science-fiction fans, in the 1930s and 1940s and early 1950s, felt that very much, and they gathered together, and it was sort of an ‘us against the world’ thing. ‘We know this is great stuff, and you on the outside might make fun of us, and mock us, but we’ll band together."
George R. R. Martin bucks publishing trends. Normally publishers expect the e-books of box sets to sell comparatively well against their bulky print counterparts. Not so the sales of the 7 volume, 5 book set of The Game of Thrones that came out over the summer. The print book box sets at £65 each did remarkably well. It seems that The Game of Thrones fans want the real deal.
Malcolm Edwards, Britain's most senior SF/F publisher, has finally retired from Gollancz/Orion. Malcolm has had a longstanding career in publishing for over four decades. At both Gollancz and Harper Collins he was responsible for bringing to the public works from: Brian Aldiss, Stephen Baxter, Octavia Butler, Arthur C. Clarke, Philip K. Dick, David Eddings, William Gibson, Frank Herbert, Ursula Le Guin and Terry Pratchett among many, many more. He edited and published both Michael Dobbs’s political House of Cards novels and of contemporary relevance the early George R. R. Martin’s A Game of Thrones. In 1999 he established the SF Masterworks list of past SF classics. SF Masterworks now has over 150 books (a good few of which have been reviewed on this site). In 2011 he took the lead forming one of the first major digital libraries, the SF Gateway, which now contains almost 3,000 titles and which by 2016 had sold over a million books! In 2014 Malcolm was a Guest of Honour at the SF Worldcon – Loncon 3. In 2015 he took the first step to retiring from Gollancz/Orion. Most fans and SF readers know only the authors. However, it is fair to say that Malcolm was pivotal in helping shape British SF/F publishing in the latter quarter of the 20th century and much of the first two decades of the 21st. If you are a regular reader of SF in Britain (or indeed much of western Europe given the size of British SF exports) then the chances are that Malcolm has had a hand at least somewhere in the career of some of your favourite authors. Malcolm is not going into full retirement. He has joined Welbeck Publishing as publisher of André Deutsch.
Horror author Joe Hill to write comic series. DC will be behind Hill House Comics that will consist of five mini-series that will be aimed at readers over 17 years of age. Joe hill is the author of Heart-Shaped Box, The Fireman, Horns and Strange Weather. Hill House Comics will also produce additional material including that from Mike Carey author of The Girl with all the Gifts and Fellside as well as graphic novels including Lucifer: Morningstar.
James (Gaia) Lovelock has a new book published in his 100th year. Scientist Lovelock – who had worked on NASA's Viking mission designing experimentation to seek out life on Mars – is known for his Gaia concept: that the Earth system of life, geology and atmosphere consists of many positive as well as negative feedback cycles of varying strengths that together broadly self-regulate the planet and its biosphere. Now, at 100 years old he has published Novacene: The Coming Age of Hyperintelligence. Long story short. While humans have been dismantling the biosphere's feedback systems with biodiversity and habitat loss, as well as turning u the greenhouse thermostat, the digital revolution ultimately “empowers evolution”. We could be about to create true artificial intelligence or artificial sentience. Such a sentience will realise that it need human civilisation to maintain it and strife to preserve the global environment that nourishes mankind.
Mad magazine is to restrict its publication. The 67 year old comic humour magazine that is often so weird it is almost SFnal, will no longer be available at newsagents but only at specialist bookshops or by subscription. The magazine from now on will consist of archival material in new covers: fortunately there is a wealth of such material. There will though be new material with Christmas editions and other specials. Mad is part of DC Comics.
A newly found 1st edition, second hand Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone has been valued at between £20,000 (US$25,0000) and 30,000 (US$37,000). The novel will be auctioned of on 31st July, Harry and J. K. Rowling's birthday. A 54 year old office worker bought it 20 years ago for £1 to read on holiday; it was former library stock and has been stamped 'withdrawn from stock'. The first edition hardback was published by Bloomsbury in 1997 with a cover price of £10.99. The first edition contains a few typos such as 'philosopher's' spelt 'philospher's on the back.
The Walking Dead comics end after a 16-year run. It all happened suddenly over the summer. Robert Kirkman and Image Comics even teased about future non-existent issues so that readers would not know in advance what was to happen. So if you do not want to know (as there will be graphic novel collections to get for Christmas) then do not read on Spoiler alert. Rick Grimes – the constant feature since the first episode dies. Then the last issue of The Walking Dead is set in the far future where there is a large statue to Rick. A few cities have combined safe areas but they still need to link to other safe areas on the other side of the US. Surviving zombies are viewed more as a curiosity by the new generation of youngsters in the safe zones, but Carl remembers. He kills every zombie in a freak show: he knows how dangerous thy are. +++ Previously, in the television subsection above Fear The Walking Dead is renewed.
Station Eleven novel to become a TV series. See the story in our Television news subsection above.
Amazon breaks embargo on Atwood's The Testaments. The publishers of The Testaments had placed a legally binding embargo on booksellers not to sell Margret Atwood's sequel to her Arthur C. Clarke (Book) award-winning novel The Handmaid's Tale before its official launch date, 10th September (2019). Yet Amazon did, 'accidentally' selling a reported 800 copies or so before the error was corrected. The American Booksellers Association said it had "strong disappointment regarding this flagrant violation of the agreed protocol in releasing this book to the public". ++++ See also The Testaments makes the Booker Prize long-list and then short-list news earlier (above).
Atwood's British agent subject to cyberattacks. The summer months have seen Margaret Atwood's UK literary agents reportedly come under regular cyber attack as agents unknown seek the manuscript for The Testaments, presumably so as to release a pirate e-book ahead of publication.
Amazon workers praising their working conditions on social media are being accused of lying by other users. BBC news reports that Twitter users are pointing to apparent inaccuracies and 'robotic' or 'scripted' language as evidence that employees are being "paid to lie" so as to make Amazon appear to be a good employer. There have been previous concerns as to Amazon employment conditions. The BBC have the story here on 'Fake' Amazon ambassadors baited on Twitter and related past news
Blasts from the past: authors Isaac Asimov, Harlan Ellison and Gene Wolfe have all gone. But you can revisit them back in 1982 chatting about SF here.
John Brunner's Hugo-winning Stand on Zanzibar (1968) novel over half a century on seems rather prescient. The novel Stand on Zanzibar is set in a then future world of 7 billion – today's is a little bigger – where the population of the world could not stand on the Isles of Wight (as some said it could in the 1960s (actually it could very, very easily)) but on the larger island of Zanzibar. Among much, the novel foresaw: supercomputers, 24 hour news, seχual orientation tolerance/acceptance, later marriages, China (not Russia) as the rival superpower to the US, the rise of a more politically coordinated Europe (the EU did not exist in 1968, it was the EEC trade bloc), more opportunities for minorities in the US and also a backlash of right-wing hate, terrorism as a fear within developed nations (remember, this was decades before 9/11), electric cars and much more… Extra Sci Fi has a 6-minute video exploring the novel here.
Aldous Huxley's Brave New World (1932) novel over three-quarters of a century on still holds up very well today. Extra Sci Fi has a 6-minute video exploring the novel We and Brave New World here.
George Orwell's 1984 (1949) gets an Extra-Credits Sci-Fi analysis. What makes 1984 still relevant to modern readers is that it serves as a warning against fascism in all its possible forms: left or right. George Orwell's service fighting in the Spanish Civil War led him to see that the heart of totalitarianism is about xenophobia and nationalism no matter which kind of government it came from. See the 7-minute video exploring the novel here.
The Anthony Burgess A Clockwork Orange (1962) whose US edition (which was different) spawned the 1971 Kubrick film is explored in Extra Sci Fi that has a 6-minute video here.
The R. Stewart Earth Abides (1949) novel was one of the pivotal 20th century post-apocalyptic novels in the US. Extra Sci Fi has a 6-minute video here.
The Harlan Ellison 'I Have No Mouth and I Must Scream' (1967) won the Hugo for Best Short. Its ideas about the possibility of "evil AI," as well as the possible degeneracy of humanity, were shocking and unexpected, and it helped set the stage in the US for its SF New Wave. Extra Sci Fi has a 7-minute video here.
Autumn 2019
Forthcoming SF Books
Ghoster by Jason Arnopp, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-50688-3.
The Testaments by Margaret Atwood, Chatto & Windus, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 089-1-784-74232-4.
The Redemption of Time by Baoshu, Head of Zeus, £25, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-788-54220-3.
The Culture by Iain M. Banks & Ken MacLeod, Orbit, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51212-9.
World Engines by Stephen Baxter, Gollancz, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22317-2.
CTRL+S by Andy Briggs, Orion, £7.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-409-18465-2.
To Be Taught, If Fortunate by Becky Chambers, Hodder & Stoughton, £12.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-472-69716-4.
Exhalation by Ted Chiang, Picador, £13.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-01451-8.
Our Child of the Stars by Stephen Cox, Quercus, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-786-48996-8.
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Black Spire by Delilah S. Dawson, Century, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-780-89990-9.
The Man in the High Castle by Philip K. Dick, Gollancz, hrdbk, £10.99, ISBN 978-1-473-22347-9.
Rejoice by Steven Erikson, Gollancz, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22382-0.
The Quanderhorn Xperimentations by Rob Grant and Andrew Marshall, Gollancz, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22403-2.
Catalyst by Michael C. Grumley, Head of Zeus, £7.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-788-54885-4.
Ripple by Michael C. Grumley, Head of Zeus, £7.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-788-54887-8.
Salvation Lost by Peter F. Hamilton, Macmillan, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-447-28136-8.
Horse Destroys the Universe by Cyriak Harris, Unbound, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-783-52760-1.
Rise of the Petrol Queen by John Heartless, Accent Press, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-786-15693-8.
Qualityland by Marc-Uwe Kling, Orion, £12.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-409-19114-8.
Cold Storage by David Koepp, HQ, £12.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-008-33450-5.
Minecraft: The Lost Journals by Mur Lafferty, Century, £12.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-780-89778-3.
The Supernova Era by Cixin Liu, Head of Zeus, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-788-54238-8.
No Way by S. J. Morden, Gollancz, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22259-5. Eight astronauts were sent to Mars to build NASA’s Mars base, and only one survived. Now all he needs to do is get home . . . Frank Kitteridge is alone on Mars. But XO, the corporate architects of the first Mars base, made a costly mistake when they left him there: they left him alive. Using his skills and his wits, he’s going to find a way back home even if it kills him. Click on the title link for a standalone review. This is the second part of a duology and even better than the first, One Way.
The Future of Another Timeline by Annalee Newitz, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51123-8.
Curse the Day by Judith O’Reilly, Head of Zeus, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-788-54894-6.
North by Frank Owen, Corvus, £7.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-782-39902-5.
Shadow Captain by Alastair Reynolds, Gollancz, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-575-09065-1.
Title to be confirmed by Alastair Reynolds, Gollancz, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-575-09071-2.
Solar War by A. G. Riddle, Head of Zeus, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-789-54491-6.
Star Wars: Resistance Reborn by Rebecca Roanhorse, Century, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-780-89992-3.
By the Pricking of Her Thumbs by Adam Roberts, Gollancz, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22151-2.
Red Moon by Kim Stanley Robinson, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-50882-5.
Skyward by Brandon Sanderson, Gollancz, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-217871-1.
Starsight by Brandon Sanderson, Gollancz, £12.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-21792-8.
The Eternity War: Dominion by Jamie Sawyer, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51008-8.
Wake by Robert Sawyer, Gollancz, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22840-5.
The Rosewater Redemption by Tade Thompson, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51139-9.
The God Game by Danny Tobey, Gollancz, £12.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22448-3.
New Horizons by various, Gollancz, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22868-9.
The Choice by Claire Wade, Orion, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-409-18774-5.
A Chain Across the Dawn by Drew Williams, Simon & Schuster, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-471-17115-4.
Golden State by Ben H. Winters, Arrow, £7.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-784-75768-7.
Autumn 2019
Forthcoming Fantasy Books
False Value by Ben Aaronovitch, Gollancz, £12.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-20786-8.
A Little Hatred by Joe Abercrombie, Gollancz, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-575-09586-1.
Devil’s Blade by Mark Alder, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-575-11525-5.
Ninth House by Leigh Bardugo, Gollancz, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22797-2.
Dracul by J. D. Barker, Black Swan, £8.99,pbk, ISBN 978-0-008-27289-0.
The Bone Ships by R. J. Barker, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51183-2.
The Painted Man by Peter V. Brett, Harper Voyager, £25, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-008-21981-9.
Dark Age by Pierce Brown, Hodder & Stoughton, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-473-64676-6.
Peace Talks by Jim Butcher, Orbit, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-50091-1.
Master of Sorrows by Justin Call, Gollancz, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22288-5.
Earwig by Brian Catling, Coronet, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-473-68710-3.
The Sky Weaver by Kristen Ciccarelli, Gollancz, £12.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-473-21819-2.
The Darker Arts by Oscar de Muriel, Orion, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-409-18763-9.
The Monster by Seth Dickinson, Tor, £7.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-447-28122-1.
Vita Nostra by Sergey and Marina Dyachenko, Harper Voyager , £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-008-27285-2. We cited the hardback as one of our choices as to one of the best genre books of 2018. You could think of this as a slightly darker and little older version of Harry Potter, but if you did then you'd be doing Sergey and Marina a disservice, such is the distinctiveness of this work... Sasha is a normal, straight-A high-school student; until, on a holiday with her mother, a strange man with dark glasses approaches her, and asks her to get up at 4am every morning and swim to a buoy on the beach. She tries to ignore him, but when she does so, time stops passing: the same day loops over and over, trapping her in a morass of impending dread. When she finally takes the man’s advice and swims, she finds herself vomiting gold coins on the beach and, before she knows it, finds herself onboard a train to a university in the middle of nowhere, where she will learn the Specialty… As this site's regulars who pay attention to our foreign news will know, the authors are simply huge in their homeland Ukraine as well as Russia and most Russian Federation states. They have won virtually every SF/F award going in Ukraine and Russia including: Ukraine's Starbridge Award, Russia's Silver Arrow, Wanderer and Interpresscon awards. This novel itself has won a Roskon Award. They even have a Eurocon Award – Best Author(s) category in 2005. This novel was first published in 2008 and now is coming out in English in Britain. This, if the publishers can getting it out there capitalise on its pedigree, surely will be huge? Yes, obviously there is a question mark (no-one can see the future), but the only question really is likely to be whether it will be overnight huge, or huge over a number of years?
D (A Tale of Two Worlds) by Michel Faber, Transworld, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-857-52510-9.
Leopard’s Wrath by Christine Feehan, Piatkus, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-349-42325-8.
Widow’s Welcome by D. K. Fields, Head of Zeus, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-789-54248-6.
The True Bastards by Jonathan French, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51166-5.
Hearts of Ice by David Hair, Jo Fletcher Books, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-784-29091-7.
The Shadow Saint by Gareth Hanrahan, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51153-5.
The Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix E. Harrow, Orbit, £12.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51244-0.
Raging Storm by Markus Heitz, Jo Fletcher Books, £12.99, pbk, ISBN 978-178-429444-1.
The Nightjar by Deborah Hewitt, Pan, £7.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-509-89646-2.
Full Throttle by Joe Hill, Gollancz, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-473-21989-2.
An Orc on the Wild Side by Tom Holt, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-50671-5.
The Light of All That Falls by James Islington, Orbit, £16.99, ISBN 978-0-356-50784-2. This concludes the adventure that began in The Shadow of What Was Lost. The Boundary is whole once again, but it may be too late. Banes now stalk Andarra, while in Ilin Illan, the political machinations of a generation come to a head as Wirr’s newfound ability forces his family’s old enemies into action. Imprisoned and alone in a strange land, Davian is pitted against the remaining Venerate as they work tirelessly to undo Asha’s sacrifice – even as he struggles with what he has learned about the friend he chose to set free. And Caeden, now facing the consequences of his centuries-old plan, must finally confront its reality – heartbroken at how it began, and devastated by how it must end.
Fallen by Benedict Jacka, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51112-2.
The City We Became by N. K. Jemisin, Orbit, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51266-2.
At Death’s Door by Sherrilyn Kenyon, Piatkus, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-349-41223-8.
Wolf ’s Hunger by Celia Kyle, Piatkus, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-349-41683-0.
The Tombs of Atuan by Ursula K. Le Guin, Gollancz, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22357-8.
The Farthest Shore by Ursula K. Le Guin, Gollancz, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22358-5.
Tehanu by Ursula K. Le Guin, Gollancz, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22358-5.
I Always Find You by John Ajvide Lindqvist, Jo Fletcher Books, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-787-47452-9.
Mistletoe by Alison Littlewood, Jo Fletcher Books, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-47587-8.
The Fifth Ward: Good Company by Dale Lucas, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-50940-2.
The Name of All Things by Jenn Lyons, Tor, £14.79, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-509-87954-0.
Blood of Empire by Brian McClellan, Orbit, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-50933-4.
The Great God Pan And Other Horror Stories by Arthur Machen (with additional academic analysis by Aaron Worth), Oxford University Press, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-198-80510-6.
Brightfall by Jaime Lee Moyer, Jo Fletcher Books, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-47920-3.
Wicked Hour by Chloe Neill, Gollancz, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22282-3.
Girls of Storm and Shadow by Natasha Ngan, Hodder & Stoughton, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-34259-8.
Angel Mage by Garth Nix, Gollancz, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22771-2.
Girls of Storm and Shadow by Claire North, Orbit, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-50741-5.
Blood Communion: A Tale of Prince Lestat by Anne Rice, Arrow, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-784-75881-3.
Lovecraft Country by Matt Ruff, Picador, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-01903-2.
Immortal Born by Lynsay Sands, Gollancz, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22536-7.
Oathbringer: Part One by Brandon Sanderson, Gollancz, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-575-09336-2.
Grave Importance by Vivian Shaw, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-50892-4.
Archangel’s War by Nalini Singh, Gollancz, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22459-9.
Realm of Ash by Tasha Suri, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51201-3.
Legacy of Ash by Matthew Ward, Orbit, £25, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51335-5.
The Burning White by Brent Weeks, Orbit, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-50467-4.
The Ghost Stories of Edith Wharton by Edith Wharton, Virago, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-349-00967-4.
The Bear King by James Wilde, Transworld, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-63216-5.
Autumn 2019
Forthcoming Non-Fiction SF &
Autumn 2019
General Science News
Rare, extreme rainfall events to increase markedly in US with only 2°C warming. In the United States, 90% of all federally declared natural disasters involve flooding. Increases in the frequency and severity of extreme precipitation due to climate change therefore pose substantial risks to future life and property. However extreme rainfall events are difficult to model. US researchers have now divided the US up into areas with similar rainfall patterns and then looked at how climate models affect each of these clumped areas. They find that, although there is some regional variation, record extreme events are projected in general to become more intense, with 500-year events (those that today are so extreme that they are only expected once in 500 years) intensifying by 10–50% under 2 °C of warming and by 40–100% under 4 °C of warming. The results also suggest that historical 1,000-year events will occur 2–5 times more frequently under 2 °C warming (depending on the region). Under 4 °C of warming a present-day 1,000-year event is projected to be 5–10 times more frequent. The greatest increase in frequency is seen in the U.S. East Coast, the Southern Great Plains, and southern Rocky Mountain clusters. (See Sanderson, B. M. et al, 2019, Informing Future Risks of Record-Level Rainfall in the United States. Geophysical Research Letters, vol. 46, p3963–3972.)
Northern hemisphere cities by 2050AD will likely shift to warmer conditions currently found on average ~600 miles (~1,000 km) further south (with a velocity ~20 km a year). This is even under a modest IPCC scenario (RCP4.5) that sees greenhouse emission increase slow and stabilise by 2050 before declining. The researchers from Switzerland found that 77% of future cities are very likely to experience a climate that is closer to that of another existing city than to its own current climate. In addition, 22% of cities (mainly in the tropics) will experience climate conditions that are not currently experienced by any existing major cities (there is no city currently warm enough to be a future analogue). They predict that Madrid’s climate in 2050 will resemble Marrakech’s climate today, Stockholm will resemble Budapest, London to Barcelona, Moscow to Sofia, Seattle to San Francisco, Tokyo to Changsha. (See Bastin, J-F, et al, 2019, Understanding climate change from a global analysis of city analogues. PLoS ONE, vol. 14(no. 7), e0217592.)
The UK should reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) to 'net-zero' by 2050, says government's independent Climate Change Committee (CCC). The UK should set and vigorously pursue an ambitious target to reduce GHGs to 'net-zero' by 2050, ending the UK's contribution to global warming within 30 years. A net-zero GHG target for 2050 will deliver on the commitment that the UK made by signing the Paris Agreement. It is achievable with known technologies, alongside improvements in people's lives, and within the expected economic cost that Parliament accepted when it legislated the existing 2050 target for an 80% reduction from 1990. However, this is only possible if clear, stable and well-designed policies to reduce emissions further are introduced across the economy without delay. Current policy is insufficient for even the existing targets. if other countries follow the UK, there’s a 50-50 chance of staying below the recommended 1.5C temperature rise by 2100. The cost of the new proposal, the CCC estimates, is tens of billions of pounds a year and may reach to 1-2% of national wealth (in GDP terms) each year by 2050. That does not include the benefits of decarbonisation - such as reduced fossil fuel imports, cleaner air and water. (See Committee on Climate Change (2019) Net Zero: The UK's contribution to stopping global warming. Committee on Climate Change: London.)
Boreal forests are becoming net sources of carbon rather than carbon sinks Soils in boreal forests (coniferous dominated forests of the northern hemisphere) up to now have been net absorbers (sinks) of carbon dioxide. Research is showing that this is now changing. Their net carbon balance is driven by natural wildfires which produce large carbon emissions approximately every 70 to 200 years. But climate change is likely to shorten the period between fires (the fire-return interval) by producing warmer temperatures, more lightning strikes, longer wildfire seasons and drier forest conditions than those seen at present. The research, in the NW territories of Canada, shows that show that the increase in fire frequency will turn boreal forests from carbon sinks into carbon sources. A boreal forest will act as a carbon sink if a fire removes less soil carbon than the amount that accumulated after the previous fire — or, to put it another way, if the soil carbon removed by a fire is younger than the community of trees affected by the fire. However the increased frequency of fires sees them consume soil carbon than that stored since the last fire so turning the forests in these areas into net sources of carbon. (See Walker, X. J. et al, 2019, Increasing wildfires threaten historic carbon sink of boreal forest soils. Nature, vol. 572, p521 - 3 and a review the same issue of Nature, Rumpel, C., 2019, Soils linked to climate change, vol. 572, p442-3.)
The Amazon is on fire. There has been an overall upward trend in the number of fires in the Amazon in recent years and in the months between January and August, twice the number in 2019 than the same period in 2013. The concern is that this is caused by farmers and lumberers as Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has encouraged such tree-clearing activities. The fires have been releasing a large amount of carbon dioxide, the equivalent of 228 megatonnes up to mid-August, the highest since 2010. See the story at the BBC news.
Ammonia to feed the world can now be made easier. Global food production requires ammonia-based fertilisers. Today, global ammonia production occurs at a rate of about 250 – 300 tonnes per minute, and provides fertilisers that support nearly 60% of the planet’s population. However, currently ammonia production relies on the Haber-Bosch process that takes place at temperatures greater than 400°C and pressures of approximately 400 atmospheres. Both these require a lot of energy. Now, Japanese chemists have devised a way of producing ammonia at room temperature and pressure. The new process relies on combination of samarium(ii) diiodide (SmI2) with alcohols or water. This is something of a breakthrough, but not yet commercial: a large volume of catalyst is required and separation issues need to be sorted. Nevertheless, the chemists’ work suggests avenues of research to explore new methods for ammonia synthesis. Future research might focus on finding alternatives to SmI2, based on metals that are more abundant than samarium. (See Ashida, Y. et al, 2019, Molybdenum-catalysed ammonia production with samarium diiodide and alcohols or water. Nature, vol. 568, p536-540 and a short review piece Bezdek, M. J. & Chirik, P. J., 2019, A fresh approach to ammonia synthesis. Nature, vol. 568, p464-5.)
Possible new photovoltaic hints at revolutionising Solar power. Usually, devices for harvesting solar energy, are made of junctions of semiconductors such as silicon. Yet the efficiency of these have almost reached their theoretical limit and the best are currently around 30% efficient. Japanese researchers have now come up with a new solar power system based on nanotube rolls of an atom-thick semiconductor (tungsten disulfide) with no junctions. It works by a neglected phenomena first observed by the Bell Laboratories in the US in 1956: the bulk photovoltaic effect (BPVE). However, the BPVE effect has a typically low conversion efficiency, and so thought of little interest. The new twist is to curl the semiconductor up into nanotubes. There are problems: the nanotubes need to be arranged in a particular way lest the effect on one tube cancels the other. So the issue that remains is scalability from the lab. Globally installed solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity exceeded 500 GW at the end of 2018, and an estimated additional 500 GW of PV capacity is projected to be installed by 2022–2023. The highest efficiency achieved by a conventional laboratory silicon solar cell has been 26.7%. If cost-effective efficiencies that exceed 30% can be achieved then that would have considerable economic as well as greenhouse climate change implications. (See Zhang, Y. J. et al, 2019, Enhanced intrinsic photovoltaic effect in tungsten disulfide nanotubes, Nature, vol. 570, p349 – 353, and a review by Yang, M-M & Alexe, M., 2019, Sunlight harvested by nanotubes. Nature, vol. 570, p310-1.) See also below item…
Another possible new photovoltaic innovation at revolutionising Solar power. Though growing, Solar photovoltaics only generate a minority of the world's electricity: for example, only 1.3% of electricity is generated this way in the United States. Silicon solar cells currently dominate the market, but have well documented efficiency problems. Among these is that high energy photons generate unwanted heat (not electricity). In 1979, the physicist David Dexter recognised the potential use of a thin tetracene layer on top of a silicon solar cell to split the energy from a high energy photon through singlet fission into two singlets (two electron-hole pairs) hence electricity. However there are problems creating thin tetracene layers. Now, US researchers led by Markus Einzinger have used an exceptionally thin layer of hafnium oxynitride instead: it is easy to add thin layers of hafnium oxynitride, just eight angstroms thick, to silicon. The results are promising, but in turn do raise further problems o overcome. It appears that not only is a very thing layer required (which is now achievable) the surface of the silicon to which is added needs to have few flaws as this greatly reduces efficiency. If this can be overcome then the future for Solar voltaics looks bright. . (Einzinger, M., et al, 2019, Sensitization of silicon by singlet exciton fission in tetracene. Nature, vol. 571, p90-4 and a review piece by Luther, J. M. & Johnson, J. C., 2019, An exciting boost for solar cells. Nature, vol. 571, p38-9.)
Carbon nanotube microprocessor built. Moore's Law states that processing power of chips doubles every two years. That in turn means that semiconductor components have to be smaller and one day we will react a limit. But for now there have been a series of advances that allow Moore's Law to continue. One of these is that it turns out that nanometre scale structures called carbon nanotubes (think a single atomic layer graphene sheet rolled into a tube) are semiconductors. Researchers at MIT in the US have now built a 16 bit microprocessor using carbon nanotube semiconductors. The processor was tested letting it execute a simple program that outputed the message “Hello, World” when run. (See Hills, G., et al, 2019, Modern microprocessor built from complementary carbon nanotube transistors. Nature, vol. 572, p595-602 and a review article Kreupl, F., 2019, Nanotube computer scaled up. I>Nature, vol. 572, p588-9.). Related news previously covered on this site includes: Moore's Law is being abandoned by the computer industry, Discovery furthers Moore's Law life and A molecule that hops, or shuttles, between two sites in a porous crystal has been developed.
And finally, how did it all begin…?
When did time begin? Well, some of you might think you know the answer. It is often said that the Universe started with this singularity, and the Big Bang is thought of as the explosive expansion that followed. And before the Big Bang singularity? Well, they say there was no 'before', because time and space simply didn’t exist. If you think you have managed to get your head around that bizarre notion then PBS Space-Time has bad news for you. That picture is wrong! At least, according to pretty much every serious physicist who studies the subject. The good news is that the truth is way cooler, at least as far as we understand it. You can see the 13-minute Did Time Start at the Big Bang? episode of PBS Space-Time here.
What caused the Big Bang? Every astronomy textbook tells us that soon after the Big Bang, there was a period of exponentially accelerating expansion called cosmic inflation. In a tiny fraction of a second, inflationary expansion multiplied the size of the universe by a larger factor than in the following 13 and a half billion years of regular expansion. This story seems like a bit of a … stretch. Is there really any mechanism that could cause something like this to happen? That's what being covered were – the real physics of cosmic inflation. You can see the 13-minute Did Time Start at the Big Bang? episode of PBS Space-Time here.
Autumn 2019
Natural Science News
Life's key metabolic pathway molecules could form on the early lifeless Earth. The Urey-Miller experiment (1953) is well known whereby a flask of primordial chemicals and an early Earth atmosphere have an electric spark passed through it to form simple biomolecules including amino acids (the components of proteins). French researchers have now shown that two simple organic compounds, glyoxylate (HCOCO2– ) and pyruvate (CH3COCO2–) made up of just carbon, hydrogen and oxygen, in the presence of ferrous iron (Fe2+) will react to form nearly all the biomolecules found in the citric acid cycle: they build up 9 of the 11 intermediates of the biological Krebs (or tricarboxylic acid, or citric acid) cycle, including all 5 universal metabolic precursors. (The citric acid cycle is one key part [along with another, glycolysis] of the fundamental metabolic process on which aerobic life depends to get energy from the oxidation of carbohydrates. There are anaerobic analogues. There is also a reverse cycle -- the reductive tricarboxylic acid cycle hat early life could have used to synthesis carbohydrates from carbon dioxide and water.) The geological record shows, ferrous iron was amply present in the early Earth's oceans. This suggests that nearly all the molecules for this metabolic pathway could be created without life and so in theory could be present when life arose on Earth for it to use. In short, it looks like the chemical jigsaw pieces that life needs to build carbohydrates from just carbon dioxide and water, as well as to then get energy from these carbohydrates, assemble themselves using just basic chemistry. (See Muchowska, K. B. et al, 2019, Synthesis and breakdown of universal metabolic precursors promoted by iron. vol. 569, 104-7, and a review Pascal, R., 2019, A possible prebiotic basis for metabolism. Nature, vol. 569, 47-8.)
New Denisovan fossil indicates these early humans were more widespread an adapted to high altitude living. The fossil jawbone was found on the Tibetan Plateau and dated to more than 160,000 years old. It was located in the Baishiya Karst cave in China 3,280 metres above sea level. To live that high humans need a special haemoglobin adaptive gene. Some present-day Tibetans have a variant of a gene, EPAS1. It had been suspected that this gene originated with the Denisovans and then entered the local 'modern' human population through ancient interbreeding. Alas there is no DNA from this new find (the fossil was identified from its collagen proteins) but its location is suggestive: the only previous Denisovan find was from 700 metres. (See Chen, F. et al. (2019) A late Middle Pleistocene Denisovan mandible from the Tibetan Plateau. Nature, vol. 569, p409-412. DOI: 10.1038/s41586-019-1139-x and a review piece Warren M. (2019) Biggest Denisovan fossil yet spills ancient human’s secrets. Nature, vol. 569, p16-7.)
The Chinese gene-edited humans may have shorter lives. At the end of last year the Chinese biologist, He Jiankui, used the CRISPR-Cas system to disable the gene CCR5 which is implicated in HIV (the AIDS virus) infection in two female embryos that were subsequently born. It now appears he might have inadvertently shortened their life expectancy. People with two disabled copies of the CCR5gene are 21% more likely to die before the age of 76 than are people with at least one working copy of the gene, according to a study published in Nature Medicine (Wei, X., 2019, Nature Medicine. http://doi.org/c6pj). The conclusion is based on an analysis of the genetic and health data from nearly 410,000 people enrolled in the UK Biobank research project. the CCR5-δ32 mutation is common in some human populations. About 11% of the UK population carries the mutation in at least one copy of the CCR5 gene, thought to be a hangover from the survivors of the Black Death.
Around 1 million species face extinction; many within decades, unless action is taken to reduce the intensity of drivers of biodiversity loss, says UN agency report. The Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services concludes that this extinction cannot be prevented by current trends and policy trajectories: urgent and radical action is required by governments worldwide. The drivers of this extinction are all human in origin and include unsustainable natural resource exploitation and climate change. The report builds on The UN Conference on the Human Environment (1972), The World Conservation (1980), The Brandt Report (1980), The Brundtland Report (1987) and the UN Conference on Environment and Development (1992) as well as the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Assessment Reports (1990 - 2013). So although this is not exactly new news, it is a stark warning.
And related to the above we have the following…
While the global area of biologically protected land (nature reserves, national parks etc) has increased, the status and level of protection has decreased. An international collaboration of biologists working in conservation has analysed the history of growth of protected areas and their status over time. Protected areas are intended to safeguard biodiversity in perpetuity, yet evidence suggests that widespread legal changes undermine their ability to protect their ecology. Between 1892 and 2018, 73 countries enacted 3,749 changes in legislation that undermined these areas ability to protect species. Much of these legal changes in status (62%) are associated with industrial-scale resource extraction and development. As human pressures on the biosphere accelerate, it is critical to strengthen -- not roll back --conservation efforts. (See Kroner, G. et al., 2019, The uncertain future of protected lands and waters. Science, vol. 364, p881–886.)
First(?) caηηabis use. Caηηabis is one of the oldest cultivated plants in East Asia, grown for grain and fiber as well as for recreational, medical, and ritual purposes. It is one of the most widely used psychoactive drugs in the world today, but little is known about its early psychoactive use or when psychoactive strains were bred. Chinese researchers, led by Meng Ren and Zihua Tang, have analysed braziers from an archaeological site in Jirzankal Cemetery, that dates from around 500 BC, in the eastern Pamirs region of China. They found residues of high, psychoactive strains suggesting use by at least 2,500 years ago. (See Ren, M. et al, 2019, The origins of caηηabis smoking: Chemical residue evidence from the first millennium BCE in the Pamirs. Science Advances, vol 5, eaaw1391.)
The cave bear (Ursus spelaeus) was driven to extinction by humans. An international team of European researchers have compiled reconstructions of the mitochondrial (mt) genomes of 59 cave bears from remains that are all over roughly 20,000 years. During the Late Pleistocene, until around 50,000 years ago, the continents were still populated with spectacular fauna consisting of some of the largest mammals that ever roamed the Earth. More than 150 genera of megafauna (large animals) such as mammoths, woolly rhinoceros, and sabre-toothed cats inhabited the steppes of Eurasia and North America. However, by 11,000 years ago, these ecosystems had lost between around 36% and 72% of their large-bodied (>45 kg) mammalian genera, respectively, and at least 97 genera in total. Because genomes gradually mutate with time and because population size is reflected in the diversity of genomes, it is possible to use genomic analysis to get an idea as to when the extinction took place. The research suggests a drastic cave bear population decline starting around 40,000 years ago at the onset of the spread of anatomically modern humans in Europe. Coincidence? the researchers think not. (See Gretzinger, J. et al, 2019, Large-scale mitogenomic analysis of the phylogeography of the Late Pleistocene cave bear. Scientific Reports,vol. 9, 10700.,)
The origins of domesticated cattle have been elucidated. As we previously reported, five years ago it was discovered, through genome analysis, that cattle were domesticated after humans had left Africa and indeed not domesticated in Africa as had been thought. Now an international team, lead by bioscientists from several British Isles institutes and universities, have analysed the genomes of 67 ancient Near Eastern Bos taurus. It transpires that several populations of ancient aurochs were progenitors of domestic cows. These genetic lineages mixed ~4000 years ago in a region around the Indus Valley (Pakistan). Interestingly genes introduced included those from zebu, Bos indicus, from the Indus Valley. Zebu are used to living in drought conditions. This has led the researchers to wonder whether the 4.2k, century long climate cool snap – observed in a number of northern hemisphere climate proxy records (and attributed to a short change in N. Atlantic ocean circulation) – was the driver for humans breeding new types of cattle? (See Verdugo, M. P. et al, 2019, Ancient cattle genomics, origins, and rapid turnover in the Fertile Crescent. Science, vol. 365, p173-176.) +++ Previous genomic news on this site includes:-
HIV patients on antivirals may not infect their partners even if they do not use condoms. An international team of British and other European researchers have found that those on antiviral treatment did not pass on their infection to their partners when not using protection. 782 gay couples for followed for around two years: or 1,593 eligible couple-years of follow-up. No transmission was observed. Early HIV testing and then when necessary, antiviral treatment, effectively knocks HIV out of the blood and lymph system so prevents transmission of the virus. (See Rodger, A. J., Cambiano V., Bruun T. et al (2019) Risk of HIV transmission through condomless seχ in serodifferent gay couples with the HIV-positive partner taking suppressive antiretroviral therapy (PARTNER): final results of a multicentre, prospective, observational study. Lancet. DOI: 10.1016/S0140-6736(19)30418-0.)
New superbug spreads across Europe. The bacterium, Klebsiella pneumoniae, is normally found in the intestine but in those whose immune system is compromised – such as when they are unwell – it can infect the lings causing pneumonia or the brain causing meningitis. However now a drug resistant strain is spreading across Europe and has been found in other parts of the world. The new strain is resistant to one of the last antibiotic lines of defence carbapenem. Deaths from carbapenem-resistant K. pneumoniae have increased from 341 in Europe in 2007 to 2,094 in 2015. Researchers have now analysed the genomes of samples from over 200 hospitals and found four principal clonal lineages. The results imply hospitals are the key facilitator of transmission and suggest that the bacteria are spreading from person-to-person primarily within hospitals. Hospital-to-hospital transmission was mainly within countries. (See David, S. et al, 2019, Epidemic of carbapenem-resistant Klebsiella pneumoniae in Europe is driven by nosocomial spread. Nature Microbiology. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41564-019-0492-8.
Banana pest threatens global supply. The banana-killing fungus that has laid waste to crops in Asia (China, India, Cambodia etc) and Australia, having spread to parts of Africa, is now, worryingly, in S. America! the Fusarium tropical race 4 (TR4) fungus affects several varieties of banana and plantain, and particularly harmful to the Cavendish cultivar of banana. The Cavendish banana is the cultivar that makes up most of the world's export bananas including those to N. America and Europe. The TR4 strain first appeared in Asia in the 1990s. If it spreads through the rest of Africa and S. America, then supplies to Europe and N. America will suffer.
The world's tallest tropical tree has been identified. It is the Menara tree (Shorea faguetiana). It is 100.8 metres tall. The tree is very stable and mechanically in theory could attain a height of 255 m before it would buckle under its own weight. (The work was published in Frontiers in Forests and global Change and reported in Niche formerly called Bulletin of the British Ecological Society, vol. 50, p14.).
Autumn 2019
Astronomy & Space Science News
Theoretical early molecule detected in interstellar space. Following the Big Bang when the universe cooled to 4,000 Kelvin (3,727°C) hydrogen (H) and helium (He) condensed out. In theory, helium hydride ions (HeH+) would also have formed. While we have made this in the lab, it has not been detected in space until now. Rolf Gusten and his German colleagues have used terahertz spectroscopy and detected HeH+ in the planetary nebula NGC 7027 within our galaxy. (Gusten, R. et al, 2019, Astrophysical detection of the helium hydride ion HeH+. Nature, vol. 568, p357-9.)
Black hole formation(collapsars) could be the main source of r-process heavy metals in the universe. While stars produce lighter elements such as lithium, oxygen and carbon, really heavy metals take some making. Supernovae from large stars are one way (but not as much as previously thought), as is neutron –neutron star merger. Now a study by US researchers Daniel Siegel, Jennifer Barnes and Brian Metzger suggests that black hole formation may be the main source of the universe's r-process (rapid neutron capture) formed heavy metals. Black hole formation can result from the aftermath of a large star's end-life supernovae as well as neutron star pair merger. The researchers' analysis of the kilonova that accompanied GW170817 black hole formation shows it to have been a major source of heavy metals. Similar accretion disks are expected to form in collapsars (the supernova-triggering collapse of rapidly rotating massive stars). Although these black-hole-forming supernovae are rarer than neutron star mergers, the larger amount of material ejected per event compensates for the lower rate of occurrence. They calculate that collapsars may supply more than 80 per cent of the r-process content of the Universe. (See Siegel, D. et al, 2019, Collapsars as a major source of r-process elements. Nature, vol. 469, p241-4.) +++ See also the next item below.
The Solar System's heavy metals were formed by a 'nearby' neutron-star merger. Cosmologically, twin neutron-star mergers are the primary origin of some very heavy elements (elements heavier than iron and most atomic number 40 and up). A number of these elements are radioactive and those from when our Solar System formed have long decayed into other (daughter) elements. However these daughter elements, if found, have precise concentration ratios and so it is possible infer that elements created by neutron-star mergers were once there. This has now been done by US researchers Imre Bartos and Szabolcs Marka taking meteorite element data and applying it to a radioactive decay model as well as a model of galactic diffusion. Their results are consistent with these elements having been formed probably by a single nearby merger that produced much of the curium and a substantial fraction of the plutonium present in the early Solar System (the decay products of Curium-247 and its half-life of 15.6 million years, and Plutonium-244 its half-life of 80.8 million years). Neutron star mergers are rare (one in our galaxy every 20 million years or so) and so one event providing r-process elements is likely. From models, such an event may have occurred about 300 parsecs away (around 980 light years) from where the pre-Solar nebula was approximately 80 million years before the formation of the Solar System. (Bartos, I. & Marka, S. (2019) A nearby neutron-star merger explains the actinide abundances in the early Solar System. Nature, vol. 569, p85-8.) +++ Short video related to the above two items. How neutron star collisions form most of the heavy elements in the Universe (not supernovae) and how we think we know when and where a collision took place that formed much of the heavy elements in our Solar system. See the 14-minute PBS Space Time video here.
Star death can lead to a wandering object a newly discovered class of stars reveals: zombie stars. ESA's Gaia mission was to locate stars' positions and movement. It had been thought that when a white dwarf runs out of fuel., hydrogen in the interior shrinks, and pressure and heat increase resulting in a massive explosion, a supernova. Then, following the supernova, what is left of the star forms either a neutron star or a black hole. It turns out that there is a third option. If the white dwarf is not that big, then the supernova is smaller and it may not destroy the white dwarf completely and, not being big, it does not form a neutron star pulsar. The small star remnant, instead, gets a big push from the partial supernova and move at high speed. what UK and US researchers have found, looking for very high velocity stars, are three that are moving exceptionally fast. Two are moving so fast that they will escape the Galaxy. One is moving the opposite way to galactic rotation. (See Raddi, R., et al., 2019, Partly burnt runaway stellar remnants from peculiar thermonuclear supernovae. Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, DOI: 10.1093/mnras/stz1618.)
The Galaxy saw a burst in the rate of star formation beginning around 5 billion years ago (our Solar System formed shortly after). This news comes from the second data release of the observations from the ESA Gaia space observatory which determines the positions and movement of stars. Knowing a star's size and spectrum, it is possible to approximately age it. The Gaia results show that the rate of star formation peaked between 1 and 5 billion years ago and was at its greatest 2 to 3 billion years ago. The astronomers hypothesise that a small satellite galaxy to our own, merged with our galaxy adding gas and sending shockwaves through the interstellar medium that increased the rate of star formation. (Mor, R.et al, 2019, Gaia DR2 reveals a star formation burst in the disc 2–3 Gyr ago. Astronomy & Astrophysics, Vol. 624. Doi.org/10.1051/0004-6361/201935105.) +++ Other related stories elsewhere on this site include: Our Galaxy was hit by another galaxy 10 billion years ago and Our Galaxy was perturbed between 300 million and 900 million years ago.
Water detected on an exo-planet large analogue of Earth. A team of astronomers from University College London have found the spectral signature for water in the exo-planet K2-18b which is 8 times the mass of the Earth, a little over twice Earth's diameter, and which orbits a star 111 light-years from Earth. K2-18b was originally discovered in 2015. It is 1.5 the mass of the Earth and receives a similar amount of sunlight (just 5% more). It had been thought that its surface temperature was between 0°C and 40°C. This detection means that liquid water is almost a certainty and that the planet is not a super-Venus. It also marks the first atmosphere detected around a habitable-zone super-Earth with such a high level of confidence. (See Tsiaras, A., Waldmann, I., Tinetti, G. et al, 2019, Water vapour in the atmosphere of the habitable-zone eight Earth-mass planet K2-18 b. Nature Astronomy, doi.org/10.1038/s41550-019-0878-9.) +++ Other exoplanet news previously covered on this site includes: 2019 and the number of exoplanets discovered tops 4,000!; A new technique probes atmosphere of exoplanet; European satellite observatory mission to study exoplanet atmospheres will be led from Britain; The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) to launch; Seven near Earth-sized planets found in one system; Most Earth-like planets may be water worlds; Earth's fate glimpsed; An Earth-like exo-planet has been detected; Exoplanet reflected light elucidated; Kepler has now detected over 1,000 exoplanets and one of the latest finds could be an Earth twin; and Earth-sized planet in the habitable zone of a cool star.
Drone helicopter to fly on Titan, Saturn's moon. NASA slates this for the 2030s: launching possibly in 2026 and arriving in 2034. Dragonfly drone mission will cost US$1bn (£800m). Titan is the only moon to have a thick atmosphere (which is why the drone will work) that is largely nitrogen. The drone will have the capability to fly over 100 miles (over 160 km) which is greater than the distance travelled by all the Mars rovers combined. Its instrumentation will be able to look for pre-biotic chemistry: the primordial Earth had an atmosphere similar to Titan's.
Venus set to have a massive exploration push following decades of neglect. For instance, over the past 65 years NASA has sent 11 orbiters and 8 landers to Mars, but just 2 orbiters to Venus. Once thought similar to Earth, complete with oceans, today Venus has surface temperatures reach more than 455 - 475°C with an atmospheric pressure at its surface 90 times that of Earth. Europe plans to send Envision possibly as early as 2032 to map the surface with a resolution at the most optimal places as fine as 1 metre. Russia plans to send Venera-D that could include an orbiter, a lander and a balloon to look for cooler conditions that might support life high in its cloud layer in the late 2020s. NASA is contemplating the Long-Lived In-Situ Solar System Explorer (LLISSE) lander that could survive on the surface for weeks or even possibly months. This might launch as early as 2025. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will be first to lift off when it launches an orbiter to Venus in 2023.
Record methane spike detected in Martian atmosphere: it could have come from a plume. NASA’s Curiosity rover last week measure the highest level of methane gas ever found in the atmosphere at Mars’s surface. The reading — 21 parts per billion (p.p.b.) — is three times greater than the previous record, which Curiosity detected back in 2013. Martian methane is of interest because it could signal life: most of Earth’s methane is made by living things, although the gas can also come from non-biological geological processes. NASA ran a follow-up experiment a few days later and recorded a methane level less than 1 p.p.b., suggesting that the high reading last week came from a transient gas plume. +++ Only < href="news4~19.html#mars-methane">last season Methane on Mars was again confirmed by ESA.
New wrinkle on our Moon's formation theory. The idea that the Moon formed from a collision with the young Earth from a Mars-sized protoplanet (Theia) shortly (a few million years) after the Solar System formed is not new (although just a few decades old). But there is a problem. Oxygen isotope analysis of Lunar surface rocks is very similar to those of Earth's. This is not exactly what you would expect from an object that formed away from Earth's orbit. One conclusion is that Theia formed in an orbit about the Sun close to that of Earth's. While this is possible, it is not that likely as it would have most possibly collided with the Earth earlier. Now, Japanese astronomers, Natsuki Hosono and colleagues, have a new idea. It could be that the Earth's surface was still molten at the time of the collision. They propose that a solid Theia hit the proto-Earth while it was covered with a magma ocean. They modelled this. Their results demonstrate that, because of the large difference in shock heating between silicate melts and solids (rocks), a substantial fraction of the ejected, Moon-forming material is derived from the early-Earth's surface magma ocean, even in a highly oblique collision. (See Hosono, N., Karato, S., Makino, J. & Saitoh, T. (2019) Terrestrial magma ocean origin of the Moon. Nature Geoscience. DOI: 10.1038/s41561-019-0354-2.). +++ Previous Moon related news items on this site include: The top 2cm of the Moon's regolith is churned every 81,000 years.
A comet is approaching the Sun possibly from beyond the Solar sytem. Discovered by an amateur astronomer Gennady Borisov, it has been announced by Minor Planet Center (MPC) at Harvard University. The body appears to have a hyperbolic orbit (the preliminary data suggests this to be very likely), which would indicate its origin is in another star system. Unlike the first confirmed extra-solar visitor, Oumuamua, this body, Comet C/2019 Q4 (Borisov), has the makings of a cometary halo. Also, Unlike the small, faint 'Oumuamua, the new object seems to be very large - around 12. 5 miles (20km) wide - and bright.
Hayabusa-2 once more touches down on asteroid. Japan's Hayabusa-2 reached asteroid Ryugu at the end of last year. Ryugu is an asteroid some 900m-wide space rock, about 180 million miles (290 million km) from Earth. Hayabusa-2 obtained rocks in February. It then created a crater and has now obtained a sample from this crater. As the sample is rock that until now has been sheltered from the surface, it is hoped that it will inform as to conditions when the Solar system formed 4.5 billion years ago. +++ Previous related news elsewhere on this site: Hayabusa-1 returns samples to Earth.
The European Space Agency (ESA) has announced a plan to fly a trio of probes to a comet. The Comet Interceptor mission is currently slated to launch in 2028, when it will travel to a stable Lagrange point in space a million miles from Earth. There, it will wait until astronomers detect a pristine comet that is making its first journey into the inner Solar System. Such a comet will never have had any of its volatiles boiled off by a previous visit to the Sun and so be representative of what is out beyond Pluto on the Oort cloud: it may indicate he composition of the dust/gas cloud out of which the Solar system condensed. The three probes will then intercept the comet. This will be ESA’s third visit to a comet, after the Giotto and Rosetta missions.
Jodrell Bank gains UNESCO World Heritage status. Construction began at Jodrell Bank Observatory in 1945 with the physicist Sir Bernard Lovell. It pioneered the then new science of radio astronomy, which used radio waves instead of visible light to understand the universe. It was the world's largest telescope when it was completed in 1957, is now the third largest steerable radio telescope. Today, Jodrell Bank also hosts the headquarters of the Square Kilometre Array, an international project to create the world's largest radio telescope by linking thousands of dishes and receivers across Africa and Australia. The UN World Heritage Committee run by UNESCO granted the telescope its World Heritage status at its meeting in Azerbaijan over the summer.
And finally an astronomical short video treat.
The Cosmic Dark Ages. For space, astronomy and cosmology buffs the ever wonderful PBS Space Time give us 15 minutes on The Cosmic Dark Ages. We live in the star-rich era. Somewhere between 10 and 1000 billion trillion stars fill the observable universe with light. But there was a time before the first star ignited. A time we call 'the cosmic dark ages'. You can see it here.
Autumn 2019
Science & Science Fiction Interface
Real life news of SF-like tropes and SF impacts on society
Two-thirds of US citizens want NASA to focus on unmanned asteroid missions than sending humans to the Moon or Mars. This is the result of a poll by The Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. +++ SF² Concatenation's two bioscientists and its late co-founding physicist have long been of the view that robotic space exploration is far more cost effective and that putting microbe-ridden humans on Mars would contaminate the planet impinging on any study of putative native life forms. +++ Previously, and relatedly, elsewhere on this site SF² Concatenation staff member has had a letter published in the science journal Nature noting symmetry of NASA not wanting to contaminate possible Martian life with Earth microbes symmetry with H. G. Wells… And DNA retains function on ballistic space rocket. Problem for Mars lander bio-integrity?.
A new species of bee has been named after a Game of Thrones character. The bee fly was discovered in Australia in 2013 and later confirm by entomologist Xuankun Li as a new species. Li has called the species Paramonovius nightking after the Game of Thrones' Night King. It thrives in winter, has a crown of spine-like hairs and turns other insects into 'zombies'. The bee fly has many similarities with the Game of Thrones character: they both are only found in winter and have a crown of thorn-like spines on their head. Female bee flies lay their eggs on other insects, which hatch and eat that insect from the inside out, turning them into walking zombies, just like the real Night King.
The world's first insect-sized, flying robot has been made: it works! Researchers from Harvard (US) have built what they claim to be the lightest insect-scale aerial vehicle so far to have achieved sustained, untethered flight: it even has insect-like wings. The robot is just a couple of centimetres wide and 7 cm tall. It is powered by photovoltaic cells. The one cheat is that light three times as bright as sunlight is needed but as solar cells improve (for example see above) this may not be a problem. As rival engineer Kenny Breuer points out: " There is still much work to be done, and we are not quite at the point at which a robot swarm will take to the skies — as is nightmarishly depicted in dystopian science fiction such as Michael Crichton’s novel Prey. (see Jafferis, N. T. et al, 2019, Untethered flight of an insect-sized flapping-wing microscale aerial vehicle. Nature, vol. 570, p491-5 and a review piece Breuer, K., 2019, Flight of the RoboBee. Nature, vol. 570, p448-9.)
Artificial intelligence (AI) first to solve Rubik's cube efficiently. A Rubik’s cube has over 43 quintillion 10mall>15 possible combinations but only 1 solution. It is a challenge for an AI to teach itself to solve such a puzzle if it is not given any strategic 'hints' on how to do so. Pierre Baldi and his colleagues at the University of California in Irvine (US) developed a deep neural network — a type of artificial-intelligence algorithm — that figures out how to solve a Rubik’s cube. The program works backwards from a solution to a given configuration to observe how closely the two are related. It repeats that process for a large number of configurations and combines those observations to determine optimal moves for solving the puzzle. The AI solved Rubik's on every trial and, in more than 60% of trials, solved the cube with the smallest possible number of moves! The program could be applied to other problems with a vast number of potential combinations but a very small number of solutions. (See Agostinelli, F. et al, 2019, Solving the Rubik’s cube with deep reinforcement learning and search. Nature Machine Intelligence.)
Time travel has been simulated. Researcher from Russia, the US and Switzerland led by G. B. Lesovik and I. A. Sadovskyy, have used a computer to turn back time in two different ways. The first concerns an electron. It may be possible to know the approximate volume an electron occupies but as time progresses, this volume increases. The researchers have used a mathematical transformation called a complex conjugation and a simple quantum computer to simulate how it could return to its earlier state. They then calculated how often this would happen in reality de to quantum mechanics. The answer is very rarely: observing 10 billion electrons over a period equivalent to the life of the Universe to date would reveal only one such event. The second way they turned back time was with quantum qubits themselves. They found that in 85 percent of the cases, the two-qubit quantum computer returned back into the initial state. When three qubits were involved, more errors happened, resulting in a roughly 50 percent success rate. According to the authors, these errors are due to imperfections in the actual quantum computer. The results do have a practical application in that they can test programs written for quantum computers. (See Lesovik, G. B. & Sadovskyy, I. A., 2019, Arrow of Time and its Reversal on IBM Quantum Computer, Scientific Reports archived at arXiv:1712.10057v2.)
More 1984 'Big Brother is watching' news. The Russian government is actively curating its citizens' interactions with the internet. Russia has a new law that allows it to monitor internet use and data exchange. And when national security is threatened, it lets the government have direct control over what Russians can post, see and talk about online! Russian internet firms have until 1st November to enact procedures to comply with the law.
Even more 1984 'Big Brother news. The Russian government plans to isolate much of its internet from the rest of the world with few exchange nodes that would be actively monitored. Unlike today, internal internet traffic would not be able to route its journey outside of Russia (or the Russian Federation). Russia would have its own internet address book so it can operate almost autonomously. Russia would in effect become more like China with regards to the internet.
A million digital fingerprint records have been made accessible from an international security database. Suprema, who provides records to police and security companies in a number of countries including Britain, holds the information which includes that on people whose biometrics are used to access security areas. As well as fingerprint records, photographs of people, facial recognition data, names, addresses, passwords, employment history and records were also made accessible. The thing is that given nobody knows who has it, the biometric data can never be considered confidential again. In total, 23 gigabytes of data containing nearly 30 million records were found exposed online.
Face change technology, whereby one can exchange one's face with that of an actor in a film clip, has caused security concerns. Zao is an app from China that relies on artificial intelligence to replace a film actor's face with your own. It allows users to insert their faces in place of those film and TV characters has caused controversy in China. Launched at the end of August, the app has gone viral and even used up a third of its monthly server capacity, budgeted at 7m yuan (£805,000), on its first night. There are two concerns. First, the company, Momo, behind the app has had to apologies as the user licence agreement hands over the pictorial rights of people's faces that use the app. Secondly, there are concerns as to fraud with facial-recognition security and payment systems, though so far payment companies say that at the moment their systems are secure.
Facebook fined US$5 billion (£4 bn) demonstrating that being an Orwellian Big Brother can be costly. US regulators (the Federal Trade Commission) have approved the record fine on Facebook following an investigation into data privacy violations. Facebook is required to clearly notify users and gain 'express consent' to share their data. However Facebook allowed Cambridge Analytica (a former British political consulting firm) to access the data of millions of users, some of which was allegedly used to psychologically profile US voters and target them with material to help Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. The data was acquired through a quiz, on users' personality type. However the quiz app was designed to harvest not only the user data of the person taking part in the quiz, but also the data of their friends. It is thought that the data from 87 million users was improperly shared. Last autumn, Facebook was fined £500,000 by the UK's data protection ombudsman (regulator). Canada's data protection office may well also be imposing a fine. Yet some Democrats in the US called for a greater penalty as, such is Facebook's wealth, it can absorb this fine without undue difficulty. Indeed, following the fine's announcement, Facebook shares went up 1.8%. +++ Previous related news includes that14 million people have had their Facebook account hacked.
Google has been fined £138m (US$170m) by US ombudsman. It illegally captured data from children and then targeted them with adverts. ++++ The next day Google was accused of using hidden webpages that are assigned to users to provide more information to advertisers about their every move online. The allegation has been added to a complaint made to the Irish Data Protection Commission. The UK Information Commissioner's Office (Ombudsman) is already looking into the way Google personalises targeting of adverts.
US cities pay cyber ransoms. Decades before the internet, John Brunner's The Shockwave Rider prescients cyberwarfare. OK, cyberwarfare is now old news but it is useful now and then to check on matters and see whether or not the bad guys are winning. News over the summer (northern hemisphere) from the US is not good. Our increasing dependence on the internet for cashless payments and communications and the myopic withering of alternatives (cash/cheques/paper mail etc) means that some companies and even cities are increasingly vulnerable. Two of last season's casualties include two Florida municipalities: Lake City and Riviera Beach. They paid US$500,000 (£394,000) and US$600,000 (£473,000) respectively to ransomware hackers. Attacks have also affected the US cities of Baltimore and Atlanta as well as towns in California, North Carolina and Ohio, among other places. In addition to cybersecurity, investing in disaster recovery systems and thorough, regular back-ups, companies and cities need to maintain a non-electronic capability. This also might apply to SF conventions, though nobody has yet thought to attack them: though they may not pay much are soft targets that could be hit for four-figure sums… Don't say you weren't told.
A blast from the past…
James Blish rallies against the (then) new wave of literati who dismiss SF and in doing so he champions the genre's value to science. The wonderful beings at the Fanac Fan History Project have posted a recording of James Blish's 1970 British Eastercon GoH speech. He concludes that SF at best serves all three of the following avenues to reality and in this the genre is unique. First, it confronts theories and data of modern science with questions of modern philosophy. In doing so it creates thought experiments which in themselves advance science and/or technology. An example might be space flight stories that helped provide the impetus, and prepared the public, for the space advances of the 1960s.&nsp; Second, like all the arts SF adds to our knowledge of reality by formally evoking emotions such as the thrill of discovery and sense-of-wonder (sensawunda). Third, SF creates myths in which, because science is invoked to support their premise, can be those in which modern people can suspend disbelief. You can hear it, and see some archival pics, here.
And finally… A trio of sciencey videos of SF tropes…
'Post-Apocalyptic Civilisations' as considered by Isaac Arthur. The Isaac Arthur YouTube Channel is always interesting even if one may disagree with some of his speculations. Here he consider what post-apocalyptic civilisations might actually be like as opposed to the versions we see in SF in say Mad Max. And Isaac explains how all those muscle-bound post-apocalyptic survivors got their body-building physique. (A word of you have never visited this channel. Isaac has a speech impediment, but that does not unduly detract from the interesting subject matter he discusses.) You can see this 18 minute episode here.
'A Fleet of Stars': star-powered space ships as considered by Isaac Arthur. Interstellar travel is very time consuming, moving from star to star, but perhaps we could use stars themselves as spaceships, and move whole solar systems or even galaxies. Today Isaac Arthur looks at how to use Shkadov Thrusters, novas, supernovae, black holes and quasars to move through space, literal starships. You can see this 18 minute episode here.
'Superpowers' the science by Isaac Arthur. Here we are talking about superpowers as in 'superheroes' (and not China, the US or Russia). The dream of having superhuman abilities is as old as humanity, and appeared in everything from mythology to comic books, but the future might offer technologies that turn these dreams into reality. What of some options, from superstrength and speed to and even things like telepathy? You can see this 18 minute episode here.
And very finally…
Could the Universe End by Tearing Apart Every Atom? It is the end of this SF² Concatenation seasonal news page, but how will it all end? Well, you could wait billions of years (which might be a little tedious, or in just 15 minutes enjoy with PBS Space-Time the Big Rip. Note: This includes a George Lucas reference to a physics paper called 'The Phantom Menace'.
Autumn 2019
Rest In Peace
The last season saw the science and science fiction communities sadly lose…
Dick Barnes, the British computer scientist, has died aged 98. With Ted Cooke-Yarborough and Gurney Thomas, he co-designed the Harwell Dekatron, the world's oldest working digital computer. It was first used by Britain's used by the Atomic Energy Research Establishment. It could take up to 10 seconds to multiply two numbers - but Barnes and co-designers had wanted a device that could run continuously, not necessarily quickly, in order to be useful. He also co-designed with Cooke-Yarborough and J. H. Stephen in 1956, the Harwell Transistor Computer (CADET). CADET may have been the first all-transistor computer to provide a regular computing service. It was used for defence analysis.
Paul Barrett, the Welsh fantastic film fan, has died aged 78. This is belated news from last season as we have only just found out. In real life Paul was a well known agent for rock and roll stars, but he also had a love for fantastic films. He even appeared in a few art-house fantastic horrors including as a table monster in Norman Warren's Bloody New Year (aka Horror Hotel (UK), aka Time Warp Terror (US)). He was a regular (as is Norman Warren) at the Harry Nadler founded festival of fantastic Films, Manchester. Lovely chap, Lovely chap, whose booming Welsh voice will be missed.
Edward P. Berglund, the much respected Lovecraftian scholar, author and editor has died aged 77. His books include the anthology The Disciples of Cthulhu (1976).
Jack Cohen CBiol FIBiol, the British biologist, SF non-fiction writer and SF author, has died aged 85. Jack was well known both within Britain's SF community and British biology. He was a whole-organism biologist specialising in reproductive biology of animals, including humans. With regards to the latter, he had an interest in in vitro fertilisation (IVF) and as such occasionally worked with clinicians. He served a couple of terms on the Institute of Biology's (since re-branded as the Royal Society of Biology) Council where, among other things, he helped draft the Institute's Royal Charter (subsequently adopted by the RSB). He also did a couple of stints on the Institute's Biomedical Science Committee (back in the IoB days the professional body had committees addressing science policy issues relating to various professional sectors of biology and Jack always had something to contribute). In genre terms, Jack was well known on the British fan circuit and regularly gave exotic biology talks at is local SF group's convention, Novacon (the longest running British SF convention run by a regional group), as well as the British national convention Eastercon. His talks were popular, usually held in the cons' main hall and always well attended. He also wrote a number of popular science books and occasionally appeared on TV: a still of Jack still occasionally appears on repeats of Stephen Fry's QI anonymously illustrating a round on (eccentric) geniuses. Later in his career he moved down the road from Birmingham University to Warwick University, the base of his academic, mathematician friend Ian Stewart FRS. The two wrote a couple of SF Wheeler novels but are arguably better known for their Science of Discworld books with Terry Pratchett. Jack was a Special Guest at the 1994 Eurocon in Timisoara, Romania. Jack was a fun facet of Britain's biological and SF communities from the 1970s to mid-2000s. Sadly in recent years he was in poor health: third law of thermodynamics. British fandom and biology is a little less without him. +++ Elsewhere on this site, Jack's SFnal take on whether biology is a science?
Paul Darrow, the British actor, has died aged 78. He was best known in genre terms for his co-starring role in the BBC Blake's 7 TV series (1978-'81) as the brilliant and cunning, but cold-hearted and ruthless, Kerr Avon. He appeared in all but one of the show's 52 episodes. He previously starred as: the Sheriff of Nottingham in the six-part mini-series The Legend of Robin Hood (1975); and as Captain Hawkins in the eight-part Dr Who adventure 'Doctor Who and the Silurians' (1970) as well as later in 'Timelash' as Tekker. He played numerous small roles including in: the episode of the anthology series Science Fiction 'Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Missing Link' (1992) playing Conan Doyle and a doctor in the Bond film Die Another Day (2002). In the mid to late 1990s, he bought the rights to Blake's 7 in an attempt to produce a big-budget follow-up mini-series, Blake's 7: A Rebellion Reborn. It would have been set 25 years after the ending of the original series and might have included an ageing Avon passing on the rebellion torch. Darrow had an interest in science and was Patron of the University of York Astronomy Society (1981-'84). An extinct crocodile from the Miocene of Australia, Baru darrowi, was named after him. +++ A short video compilation of Avon's Blake's 7 jibes.
Terrance Dicks, the British writer and script editor, has died aged 84. He is noted for having worked on episodes for The Avengers (the John steed original, not the Marvel superheroes) and co-creating and writing a number of episodes of the series Moonbase 3. However, it is for his Dr Who work with which he will be most associated. He was script editor for 144 episodes and writer for 35. His first episode was co-written and the last adventure of the first Patrick Troughton season 'The War Games'. In it he introduced the concept of the Doctor being part of a civilisation of 'Time Lords'. He also wrote numerous novelisation adaptations of TV Doctor Who adventures as well as original Who novels. He also wrote over 140 original novels many for children and teenagers and many SF/fantasy. Some have claimed that he is one of the few authors who has done the most to get youngsters to read. Neil Gaiman said he would have never written for Doctor Who had Dicks not shown him how to do it.
Dennis Etchison, the US horror writer, has died aged 76. He was shortlisted for the British Fantasy Award for 'The Late Shift' (1981), and as well as winning the ward in 1982 for 'The Dark Country', has won it since for Best Short Story, for 'The Olympic Runner' (1986) and 'The Dog Park' (1994). Writing as Jack Martin, he has published popular novelisations of the films Halloween II (1981), Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982), and Videodrome (1983). Under his own name, his novels include Darkside (1986), Shadowman (1993), and California Gothic (1995), as well as the novelisation of John Carpenter's The Fog (1980). His other film work includes co-writing with John Carpenter the script for Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers which sadly was not used. As editor, he received two World Fantasy Awards for Best Anthology, for MetaHorror (1993) and The Museum of Horrors (2002). His short stories are collected in: The Dark Country (1982); Red Dreams (1984); The Blood Kiss (1987); The Death Artist (2000) and Talking in the Dark (2001). He received a Stoker for 'Lifetime Achievement' in 2016 from the Horror Writers' association.
Mitchell Feigenbaum, the US electrical engineer turned physicist, has died aged 74. His work on chaos theory led to the discovery of what came to be called Feigenbaum constants: the ratio of time to successive bifurcations in chaotic systems. His other work has had applications in both geography (the fractal nature of coastlines) and financial market models. He won the Wolf Prize in Physics in 1986. Of SFnal interest, he was referenced on the Season 5, Episode 15 ('A Hole in the World') of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer spin-off TV series Angel.
Robert J. Friend, the US airman who head-up Project Bluebook, has died aged 99. Refused WWII enlistment in the Army Air Forces because he was African-American, he was among the 355 pilots who served in the all-black unit known as the Tuskegee Airmen. After the war, and now holding the rank of lieutenant colonel, he directed Project Blue Book, the US government’s secret study of unidentified flying objects (UFOs), between 1958 and 1963. Subsequent to when Blue Book concluded in 1969 it concluded that around 700 of more than 12,000 UFO sightings remained classed as unidentified but that they posed no danger to the US and displayed no perplexing technological attributes.
Paul Greengard, the US neuroscientist, has died aged 93. In 2000, he, Arvid Carlsson and Eric Kandel, were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine for their discoveries relating to signal transduction in the nervous system. Following his PhD in 1953 he had a stint in western Europe with postdoctoral work at the University of London, Cambridge University, and the University of Amsterdam. He then returned to the US to work at Yale University. In 1983 he joined the faculty of The Rockefeller University. Greengard and his colleagues showed that dopamine interacts with a receptor on the cell membrane of a neuron, it causes an increase in cyclic AMP inside the cell. This increase in turn activates a protein (protein kinase A), which turns other proteins on or off by adding phosphate groups (phosphorylation). He used par of his Nobel Prize money to help fund the Pearl Meister Greengard Prize (named after his mother who died jn childbirth), an award for women scientists.
Murray Gell-Mann, the US physicist, has died aged 89. He was a key player in elucidating the nature of quarks. In 1961 he devised a method for classifying hadrons (such as protons and neutrons) into eight groups on the basis of symmetry. He then realised, in 1964, that this system would arise if hadrons were composed of two, three or more fundamental particles held together by the strong nuclear force, and he called these fundamental components 'quarks'. In 1968 researchers confirmed the existence of quarks. Gell-Mann won the Nobel for physics the following year. He also helped keep interest going in string theory through the1980s and '90s when it was considered only to be of quirky interest.
Rutger Hauer, the Dutch actor, has died aged 75. His genre films include: Ladyhawke (1985), Omega Doom, Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992), Omega Doom (1997), Split Second (1992), Batman Begins (2005), and Dracula III: Legacy (2005). His genre television work included appearances on Smallville and Salem's Lot. However all this is arguably eclipsed by his playing the replicant Roy Batty in Blade Runner (1982) in which he gives the famous 'tears in rain' monologue (written by David Peoples but to which Hauer changed "All those moments… they’ll be gone" to "All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain. Time to die"). +++ The film Blade Runner (1982) was set in 2019 and so Rutger Hauer died the same year as his character Roy Batty.
David Hedison, the US actor, has died aged 92. In genre terms he is best known for playing Captain Lee Crane in Irwin Allen's television series Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea (1964 – '68). He also twice played the CIA agent Felix Leiter in two James Bond technothriller films, Live and Let Die and Licence to Kill. He also was one of the leads (Andre Delambre) in the classic The Fly (1958).
Martin Hoare, the British SF fan, has died aged 67. A physics graduate, Martin was a fixture of British Eastercons from the 1970s up to his passing. He was also a fairly regular Worldcon go-er and attended most Eurocons from the 1990s onwards. Importantly, he was on the organising committee of nine Eastercons (1978, 1980 [Scotland's first], 1983, 1984, 1989 [Channel Isles' first], 1984, 1989, 1993 and 2002). To date, Martin has been at the heart of organising more Eastercons than anyone else. The 1984 Eastercon was additionally Britain's first Eurocon and 1993 was also a joint Eurocon. Martin was a fan of real ale and organised a real ale bar at a number of Eastercons when he was not a member of the core organising committee. He contributed as tech gopher for a number of UK Worldcons. This included the computer for the 1979 Worldcon (remember, these were pre-home computer and pre-internet times) and was Co-Division Head for Operations on the staff of the 1990 Worldcon. He was also a member of the Reading, Berks, SF group. +++ As Co-Chair (with John Brunner) Martin recruited what was subsequently to become the SF² Concatenation press operation to the staff of the 1984 Eastercon/Eurocon. To date, that Eastercon (and Eurocon) is the only one to have a half-hour programme broadcast on national radio (Kaleidoscope on BBC Radio 4) devoted to the convention and a 15 minute programme on the BBC World Service: if Martin hadn't recruited, that would not have happened. Two of SF² Concatenation founding editors also provided press liaison for the 1993 Eastercon/Eurocon that had Martin on its organising committee, and so we are acutely aware of Martin's contribution to British fandom. 67 was too soon. Martin was working on the bar for this year's Worldcon in Dublin. The convention bar was named after him for the convention.
Christopher Kraft, the US aeronautical engineer, has died aged 95. He worked at NASA as its first flight director. As such he covered historic missions as America's first crewed spaceflight, first crewed orbital flight, and first spacewalk. He became director of the Manned Spacecraft Center (later Johnson Space Center) for the Apollo programme. Kraft was portrayed by Stephen Root in the 1998 miniseries From the Earth to the Moon and by J. D. Evermore in First Man.
Brad Linaweaver, the US writer, has died just shy of his 67th birthday. His novella Moon of Ice was short-listed for a Nebula Award (1983) and the novel length version of the same won a Prometheus Award (1989). He also was Prometheus short-listed for his novelisation of the TV series Sliders. With Forrest J. Ackerman he compiled the SF book cover book Worlds of Tomorrow (2004). He also wrote screen stories and was the publisher of Mondo Cult Magazine.
Katherine MacLean, the US author, has died aged 94. She is known for her short fiction and garnered a Nebula Award for her novella 'The Missing Man' (Analog, March, 1971) that was later expanded into a novel Missing Man (1975). Manyof her stories have been collected in the volumes The Diploids and Other Flights of Fancy (1962) and The Trouble with You Earth People (1980). Many of her stories are underpinned by hard SF (she worked as a lab tech). For example, her 'Syndrome Johnny' (1951).was written before it was proved that DNA carried genetic information, and concerns a series of engineered retroviral plagues, initially propagated by blood transfusion, that are genetically re-engineering the human race.
Brenda Maddox, the US born, British resident writer, has died aged 87. She moved from the US to Britain where she undertook post-grad studies and worked as a journalist and wrote biographies including that of the scientist Rosalind Franklin: Rosalind Franklin: The Dark Lady of DNA (2002). She was a book reviewer fr book reviewer for The Observer, The Times, New Statesman, The New York Times, and The Washington Post. She was the wife of the scientist late Sir John Maddox. She had a fascination for Margaret Thatcher (though not her politics: she was a firm Democrat) and wrote Maggie : the first lady (2004). She was the author of The Half Parent: living with other people's children (1975) about being a step parent which was based in no small part on her experiences with John's children. (Essential reading for those thinking of becoming step parents.) She was vice-president of the Hay-on-Wye Festival of Literature, Britain's most famous book fest.
Peter Mayhew, the British actor, has died aged 74. Physically he was very tall at 7 foot 3 inches (2.21 m). His genre roles included being in the films: Sinbad and the Eye of the Tiger (1977) and Terror (1978). However he is best known for his role as Chewbacca in many of the Star Wars films including: Star Wars (1977), The Empire Strikes Back (1980), Return of the Jedi (1983), Revenge of the Sith (2005), The Clone Wars (TV Series, 2011) and The Force Awakens (2015).
Melisa Michaels, the US author, has died aged 73. She is noted for her 'Skyrider' quintet, the first of which -- Skirminsh (1985) was short-listed for a Locus best first novel award. She undertook some voluntary work for the SFWA and in 2008 she received a SFWA Service Award.
Stan Nutall, the British SF fan, has died aged 92. He was a leading light of the Liverpool SF group and a Knight of St Fanthony.
Maciej Parowski, the Polish editor, critic and SF writer, has died aged 72. An electrical engineer by qualification, he had a childhood interest in the genre. Between 1982 and 2013 he worked on the monthly Fantastyka [Fantasy] (later Nowa Fantastyka [New Fantasy] ) and was its editor between 1992 and 2003. after which until his demise he was editor of the quarterly Czas Fantastyki. His novels were mainly new wave fantasies and his first was Face to the Earth. As such his views reflected (though were unconnected with) that of the New Wave arguments that raged in British SF circles in the 1970s. In 2007 the Minister of Culture and Heritage awarded him the silver Gloria Artis medal. Some of his short stories are collected in A Way for Women (1985) and some of his non-fiction essays, articles and reviews in Fantasy Time (1990).
Terence (Terry) Rawlings, the British film and sound editor has died aged 85. Noted among his professional peers, despite being involved in a couple of commercial flops, his genre films include: The Sentinel (1977), Watership Down (1978), Alien (1979), The Awakening (1980), Blade Runner (1982), Legend (1985), F/X (1986), Slipstream (1989), Alien 3 (1992), The Core (2003) and The Phantom of the Opera (2004). Though never winning, he was nominated for a BFTA on four occasions. He did receive the American Cinema Editors Career Achievement Award in 2006.
Alvin Sargent, the US screenwriter, has died aged 92. his genre screenplays include Spider-Man 2 (2004) and Spider-Man 3 (2007) and a rewrite for The Amazing Spider-Man (2012).
John Schrieffer, the US physicist, has died aged 88. With John Bardeen and Leon Cooper, he developed the theory explaining low temperature superconductivity back in 1957 when doing his PhD. The theory – how at low temperatures pairs of electrons, that normally repel, pair up – is known as BCS theory (the developers' initials) for which they won the 1972 Nobel for Physics.
J. Neil Schulman , the US SF author, has died aged 66. His novels were twice nominated for the Prometheus Award and two others– Alongside Night and The Rainbow Cadenza – won Prometheus Awards. He also wrote the screenplay for a 1986 Twilight Zone episode 'profile in Silver'.
Carl Slaughter, the US fan and zine contributor, has tragically died aged 61. He had returned to the US four months previously and was killed in a car accident. He contributed articles, interviews and reviews to a number of zines including Tangent, Diabolical Plots, SF Signal, File 770 and The Critters Workshop. Consequently he was well known in N. American fanzine fandom.
Dennis Smith, the US fan, has died aged. He was based in san Diego and involved in organising the 1966 Westercon. An artist himself, he thereafter he moved into comics fandom.
Yasuhiro Takemoto, the Japanese animator and television and film director, has died aged 45 following the July Kyoto Animation studio arson attack.
Jack Weaver, the US fan, has died aged 92. Though a longstanding SF reader, he only found fandom at the start of the 1980s and became a member of the South Florida Science Fiction Society. He contributed to Tropicons for a number of years before having a break. He returned to Tropicons in 1992 when he retired from work. In 1996 Joe Siclari and Edie Stern asked him to help them establish web site for the Fanac Fan History Project, fanac.org, that went on-line in 1997 and he was its webmaster to 2016.. He continued to contribute software for it almost to the end. He a special award at FanHistoricon 13 (Virginia, 2016).
Richard Williams, the Canadian born, longstanding British resident, animator has died aged 86. The triple Oscar and triple BAFTA winner also worked on two Pink Panther films and Casino Royale. Arguably his greatest genre work was as animation director on the Hugo Award winning Who framed Roger Rabbit (1988) that garnered him two Oscars and a BAFTA. He also animated Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol (1971) which also got him an Oscar.
Autumn 2019
End Bits & Thanks
More science and SF news will be summarised in our Spring 2020 upload in Jamuary
Thanks for information, pointers and news for this seasonal page goes to: Ansible, Brian Ameringen, Sue Burke, Fancylopaedia, a quote from File 770, Simon Geikie, Anthony Heathcote, Marcin Klak, Caroline Mullan, Roberto Quaglia, SF Encyclopaedia, Boris Sidyuk, Kel Sweeny, John Watkinson and Peter Wyndham. Additional thanks for news coverage goes not least to the very many representatives of SF groups and professional companies' PR/marketing folk who sent in news. These last have their own ventures promoted on this page. If you feel that your news, or SF news that interests you, should be here then you need to let us know (as we cannot report what we are not told). :-)
News for the next seasonal upload – that covers the Spring 2020 period – needs to be in before 10th December 2019. News is especially sought concerns SF author news as well as that relating to national SF conventions: size, number of those attending, prizes and any special happenings.
To contact us see here and try to put something clearly science fictional in the subject line in case your message ends up being spam-filtered and needs rescuing.
Be positive – Help spread SF news to fellow enthusiasts -- Bookmark as appropriate below:
Very many thanks. Meanwhile feel free to browse the rest of the site; key links at the bottom, below.
Want to be kept abreast of when we have something new?
