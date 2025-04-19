|
|
Summer 2019
Editorial Comment & Staff Stuff
EDITORIAL COMMENT
SF² Concatenation now has an entry in the Science Fiction Encyclopaedia. This surely is something of a coming-of-age moment for little old 32-year old SF² Concatenation. Having said that, we arguably own an apology to the Science Fiction Encyclopaedia as it was actually a few years ago one of their staff members requested information on Concatenation and this has only now just been provided… The entry can be found at SF-Encyclopedia.com/entry/science_fact_and_science_fiction_concatenation. (It is also more substantive that the one already existing at the Fancyclopedia.org.)
Meanwhile in the real world here in Blighty Brexit has turned the news into some weird, Kafkaesque monster born of Orwell's Ministry of Truth. It is arguably fair to say that regarding the public, whichever side folk are on, everyone agrees that the politicians simply do not have grip on matters and are failing the people. Fortunately for us, and possibly you, the below news page is a largely Brexit-free summation of the season's SF and science news. (The only exception being a single item on how book publishers are preparing for Brexit.)
Having said that our eastern European team members are amazed at goings on in the Ukraine. In addition to part of it being invaded by Russia, its domestic politics have itself taken something of an SFnal turn with the post-modern subversion of its political system by a fictional character. Volodymyr Zelenskyi (Vladimir Zelensky in Russian transcription) is a very successful comic actor and show producer who created many popular shows including the recent Science Fiction series Starnauts. Volodymyr Zelenskyi created a TV show called Public Servant about an ordinary school teacher, Holoborod’ko, who somehow ended up being nominated for the president of Ukraine. (Largely because he made an emotional speech recorded and posted to internet.) The show is very popular in Ukraine and the third season is on air right now. It is in fact a political satire on the current reality of Ukraine. It was quite a joke of Zelenskyi to take part in the election campaign. But things turned when the joke was accepted widely in country and the electorate decided to genuinely nominate Zelenskyi (or rather the beloved Holoborod’ko) for President. And then he won the election with a landslide victory!
Zelenskyi/Holoborod’ko is arguably more sane than Trump/Brexit. The Chinese have a curse: 'may you live in interesting times'. It very much looks like we are!
See also what the novel Dune has to offer on current world politics in the short video linked at the end of the film section below.
STAFF STUFF
Another rollercoaster season of ups and, sadly, downs for us. First off, as we were posting last season's edition, we said our farewells to our founding co-editor Graham. Bearing in mind that Graham had been in chronic ill health, and largely housebound, the past decade, the gathering was pleasantly well-attended with family, close friends, some first generation PSIFAns, core SF² Concatenation team members and a good number of former work colleagues present. All a testimony to the regard in which he was held.
Elsewhere on this site, this 2019 summer edition, we have a tribute article on Graham's life in science, science fiction and space. Accompanying this is a re-posting of a 1998 article of his on science communication and the need for honesty. This piece's message still stands today.
As we suspected last season, we have cancelled the proposed 15th June Hatfield PSIFA pub, 40-year reunion. Instead this event will now be a gathering for all those that knew Graham. If you knew Graham, even if years ago, and wish to attend then you'd be most welcome to this get-together which we hope will be celebratory of his time with each of us all. Just contact us. Meanwhile, apologies to the one hundred plus who registered interest in the event on Facebook. If something else is organised next year to mark over four decades of PSIFA then it will be announced on the 'PSIFA Alumni' Facebook page as well as here. (Note: the PSIFA Alumni page is different to the current PSIFA Facebook page.)
Meanwhile, PSIFA (Hatfield SF) held its own 40th anniversary event at the Hertfordshire University (formerly Hatfield Polytechnic) campus. In addition to a few Old Age PSFIAns from student generations over the decades getting together for a catch-up, there was an SF quiz followed by reminiscing in the students union. (There is a PSIFA alumni page on Facebook if you want to keep in touch and be made aware of any future reunions.) Sadly, the lack of much communication prior to the event meant that numbers of Old Age PSFIAns were down on the 30th anniversary bash organised by previous current Hatfield PSIFAns 10 years ago (back when PSIFA was still a broad church SF group as opposed to a specialised gaming club). Nonetheless, a few commented on social media that it was good to see the old place.
Duncan Lunan, one of our book review panel members, has successfully had his stones moved. The Sighthill stone circle he was central in creating in Glasgow back in the 1970s (completed 1979) now has a new home not too far away following housing re-development at the original site. Both the stones and Duncan are doing well. Excellent news.
By the way, the stones have astronomical alignment. Duncan says, “On its specially created platform, this time the stones will stand at their true height, and several additional features have been added that were planned back in ’79.” He added, “Using the observations compiled over the last 40 years, and computing methods which weren’t available back then, the alignment of the stones will be still more accurate than before.”
Finally, another one of our book review panel members has a non-fiction science & SF book published. Arthur Chappell has a book on SF & science pub signs out. Well, done Arthur. We raise a glass to you.
Elsewhere this issue…
|
Summer 2019
Key SF News & SF Awards
This season's major award news includes:-
The nominations for the 2019 Hugo Awards for 'SF achievement' covering the year 2018 have been announced. We normally only give the results for the principal categories: unless they are diehard SF reader fans, few are interested in the best editor (normally voted from a small poll of US editors) and this is reflected in the numbers nominating in each category. However, as per last year, this year the numbers nominating in each category were not included in the information release. So what we have done is provide coverage of the 2017 year's principal Hugo categories (those categories attracting 1,000 or more nominators). This year's short-list, principal category nominations were:-
Th awards e 2019 British SF Association (BSFA Awards) have been presented at the 2019 Eastercon in London. The shortlist for Best Novel consists of:-
The 2019 Nebula Award nomination shortlists have been announced for 2018 works. The Nebula Awards are run by the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America (SFWA). The Awards themselves will be presented at the Nebula Weekend in May. The nominations are:-
Russia's Bastkon Awards were presented at Bastkon in January. Bastkon is an SF/F litcon for authors (especially young ones as encouragement and nurturing embryonic talent is a core goal of this event), editors and critics founded in 2001. Around 150 usually attend. (If you are one of our Western SF community regulars then think of this as Russia's version of the Milford weekend workshops.) The principal category win was for the Sword of the Bastion (main juried award with 10,000 roubles prize money) which this year went to Dmitry Kazakov. +++ See here for last year's Bastkons.
Russia's FantLab Awards have been announced. The principal awards of interest to our non-Russian regulars are:-
The 2019 Kurd Laßwitz Preis shortlist has been announced. Kurd Laßwitz (1848-1910) of whom the German SF excellence awards are named, was a philosopher, historian of science, and SF writer. He kind of holds the same regard in Germany as H. G. Wells does in the British Isles. The awards were established in 1981. The prize is Germany's equivalent of the Nebula's in the US in that it is voted on by German authors, agents, editors and other SF professionals. There are a number of categories but the one of most interest to our largely English-speaking regulars is likely to be the 'Best Foreign Science Fiction Book' as it is intriguing to see how other nations view which mainly Anglophone titles they consider as worthy SF. Here the short-listed titles were:-
The 2019 Seiun Award shortlist has been announced. The award is voted on by a major Japanese convention's registrants. There are a number of categories but the one of most interest to our largely English-speaking regulars is likely to be the 'Best Foreign Science Fiction Book' as it is intriguing to see how other nations view which mainly Anglophone titles they consider as worthy SF. Here the short-listed titles were:-
The Philip K. Dick Award winner has been announced. The winner for the distinguished original science fiction paperback published for the first time during 2018 in the US is Theory of Βastards by Audrey Schulman. A special citation was given to 48K by Claire North. The Philip K. Dick Award is presented annually with the support of the Philip K. Dick Trust for distinguished science fiction published in paperback original form in the United States. The award is judged by a small panel and sponsored by the Philadelphia Science Fiction Society and the Philip K. Dick Trust with the award ceremony being sponsored by the NorthWest Science Fiction Society and taking place at Norwescon. +++ Last year's Dick winner here.
The Gemmell Awards are no more. The awards for works of fantasy, named after the British author David Gemmell, is to cease in the absence of a new generation of volunteers to run them. +++ Related news previously reported on this site include: The Entire Works of David Gemmell are Coming to Audio for the First Time.
Sci-Fi London film fest – Some change. This year the event has moved to mid-month and will now be on Wednesday 15th - Wednesday 22nd May 2019. Also, there is a partial move back to the West End. In addition to the Stratford (east London) venue that has been used in recent years, there will also be screenings at Prince Charles Cinema in central London.
Liu Cixin sparks controversy in China. Currently China's most famous SF author, Liu Cixin, has sparked controversy saying that he did most of his SF writing when at work as a software engineer at a state-owned power plant. Actually, apparently he made the comment a few years ago in an interview, but this has recently gained more traction in social media – re-posted more than 3,000 times in hours on Weibo, China’s answer to Twitter– following the success of the film adaptation of The Wandering Earth: it took in 2 billion Yuan (£230 million, US$300 million) in just a week. A China state department response followed: "Mr. Liu, this phenomenon you mentioned – more workers than available work -- is exactly why we are deepening reforms. The reforms are good, so the enterprises can focus on their business, and you can focus on writing novels." Reported by Bloomberg www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-02-13/chinese-scifi-writer-sparks-debate-on-slack-in-state-economy. +++ See also in film subsection below Wandering Earth film does well in US.
The 2019 Dublin Worldcon, membership rate has increased. The Dublin 2019 Attending Membership Rates rose in February. Full Adult Attending membership rates rise to €235 from €210. Irish First Worldcon rates, for adults from the island of Ireland attending their first Worldcon, rise to €150 from €130. Young Adult Attending membership rates rise to €150 from €130. As part of the convention's policy to encourage families and children to attend Dublin 2019, discounts of up to 10% for Adult-Child families of three or more members are available. Dublin 2019 - An Irish Worldcon will take place in the Convention Centre Dublin from 15th August to 19th August 2019. Activities will include the Hugo Awards presentations as well as a masquerade costume display. At Worldcons there are typically 650 to 800 separate programme items, including: author readings and autograph sessions, films and videos, academic presentations, and panel discussions.
And finally….
Glasgow now is the proposed venue for the bid for the UK to hold a Worldcon in 2024. From four potential venues, last summer the bid team had whittled them down to two: Glasgow and London, for which we outlined the pros and cons. Previously known as the SECC, the Glasgow SEC (Scottish Event Campus) has already hosted two Worldcons - Intersection in 1995, and Interaction in 2005. The SEC has seen considerable growth in the last few years, including new onsite hotels and reworking and expansion of the spaces inside the convention centre. The SEC has recently announced a further £200 million (US$260 m) development plan to support the growth of conventions around the campus. Let's hope this new development includes lecture theatre space for smaller (100 – 250) specialist programme items as recent European hosted Worldcons have seen many unable to get into programme items due to the lack of space. It should be stressed, this not the British SF community's fault: there is no ideal conference venue in the British Isles for either a Worldcon type convention or a major international science conference underpinned by breakout programme items. Nonetheless, it will be good to see the Worldcon return (it was last in Britain in 2014) to the UK in 2024 should it win the bid. Bidding voting will take place in 2022 and the result announced at that year's Worldcon.
|
Summer 2019
Film News
The spring's SF/F/H films appearing within the top five of the weekly box office top ten charts (which of course also include other non-genre offerings which we ignore) were, in the British Isles (Great Britain, NI and Irish Republic), in order of their appearance:-
The Wandering Earth does well at the US box office despite opening at just a few cinemas. China's first, domestic SF blockbuster, based on Cixin Liu's short story'The Wandering Earth', only opened in 29 US cities, but it has taken US$3,883,544 (£2.9m) in two weeks, even though it is subtitled. It is one of China's most expensive films to date, and certainly the most expensive SF film, apparently costing around £38.5 million (US$50 m). In China is where it really took the box office by storm. In China it opened over the Spring (Chinese new year) holiday and in six days took 1.94 billion Yuan or £221.5 million (US$288 m) and in two weeks globally made 4.07 billion Yuan or £463 million (US$603 m): the film quickly became very profitable. Netflix has now bought the rights to screen the film. See the trailer here. Meanwhile Cixin Liu's Hugo winning novel The Three-Body Problem is itself currently being made into a film that is slated for a 2020 release. +++ See also above Liu Cixin sparks controversy in China.
The 2019 British Arts Film and Television Awards have been presented for 2018 works. The BAFTA's are often considered as likely predictors for the US Oscars. The BAFTA category wins of genre-related importance were:-
Black Panther wins the Rotten Tomatoes Critics Award for 'Best Film' of 2018. It accrued an average weighted score of 97% from 447 reviews. (Trailer here.)
Also…
Sorry to Bother You wins the Rotten Tomatoes Critics Award for Best 'SF/F' Film of 2018. (Trailer here.)
A Quiet Place wins the Rotten Tomatoes Critics Award for Best 'Horror' Film of 2018. (Trailer here).
Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse wins the Rotten Tomatoes Critics Award for Best 'Animation' Film of 2018. (Trailer here)
Note: Back in the New Year we cited the above Rotten Tomato winners -- A Quiet Place, Sorry to Bother You and Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse as our SF² Concatenation team's choices as to being among the possibly Best SF/F films of 2018! (Just saying, you know.)
See also Best Rotten Tomato TV in the television subsection below.
Avatar sequel filming has wrapped. The four sequels will be thematically linked (the theme being human greed) but apparently not just the last two, but all, can be considered as standalone. It is thought that the first sequel will focus on the oceans of Pandora and may be called Avatar: The Way of Water and is currently slated for a December 2020 premiere. The remaining three films are thought to be titled Avatar: The Seed Bearer, Avatar: The Tulkun Rider and Avatar: The Quest for Eywa.
Ghostbusters re-boot slated to screen in 2020. The re-boot will reference the original film. It will be directed by Jason Reitman, son of director Ivan Reitman of the 1984 original. The 2016 female led Ghostbusters, directed by Paul Feig and starring Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig, got a tepid reception and making 'just' (in Hollywood terms) US$229m (£178m) worldwide. Sony therefore were reluctant to continue with that particular reboot, instead return to the original source material.
Morbius, the Spiderman spin-off, is slated to screen in 2020. Jared Leto is to star as the scientist turned vampire. Former Doctor Who Matt Smith will also be in the cast.
Wonder Woman sequel to be set in the 1980s. This will be obvious from the follow-up's slated title, Wonder Woman 1984. The Director Patty Jenkins apparently feels that the 1980s – the decade in which she grew up – was not only one of funny trends and questionable fashion choices, but a pre-9/11 era of comparative optimism. The film is due to première the summer 2020. Original film's trailer here.
World War Z&nbsap 2 pre-production halted. The sequel has already seen a directorial change from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’s J. A. Bayona to Gone Girl’s David Fincher. It looks like the proposed budget was too big for Paramount who have called a halt to work. The film had been tentatively slated for a 2020 release, but that now seems unlikely. So it is development hell for the film for the time being.
Bill & Ted to go on a third time travel adventure The second sequel will be released 31 years after the 1989 first film that featured two school slackers travelling through time to get help from historical figures for their homework assignment. It will be called Bill & Ted Face the Music and is currently slated for an August 2020 release. Bodacious! +++ Long-time coming sequels have been something of a trend with SFnal examples including: Blade Runner 2049 released 35 years after Ridley Scott's 1982 original; Mad Max: Fury Road was released nearly 30 years after the last (the third) Mad Max film, Mad Max: Beyond the Thunderdome; Ghostbusters reboot came out some 27 years after the 1989 Ghostbusters II; Independence Day II came out two decades after the original; and Incredibles 2 came out 14 years after the original.
Guardians of the Galaxy will be back for the final in the trilogy says star, and the director returns Chris Pratt has affirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy vol.3 will happen. Production was due to start last year (2018) but did not due to Disney sacking director James Gunn despite appeals from fans and cast. Apparently Gunn's script was to be used. Then it was announced that Disney had re-hired James Gunn.
And finally…
Stan Lee cameos, to continue for a while. The folk behind the Marvel films have revealed that they still have some Stan Lee cameos in the can. So, though Stan has sadly passed he will be appearing in a few more Marvel films, though they don't have that many. Meanwhile, here is a compilation of Stan Lee Marvel film cameos.
Short video clips (short films, other vids and trailers) that might tickle your fancy….
Film clip download tip!: The YouTube channel Extra Sci-Fi is back for a third season. First up is Tolkien and Herbert - The World Builders. Mythic world-building and intentionality just were not staples of science fiction until the works of J. R. R. Tolkien and Frank Herbert were published… You can see the 6-minute episode here.
Film clip download tip!: How The Lord of the Rings shaped science fiction. YouTube's Extra Sci Fi demonstrates that Tolkien's masterpiece has shaped a lot of SF with its themes of passing the baton between generations and concomitant successive generation diminution necessitating re-booting. You can see the 6-minute episode here.
Film clip download tip!: How did Dune get into print? It was a far from a smooth ride as YouTube's Extra Sci-Fi notes. Frank Herbert's epic novel began as a photograph of the Oregon coastline--literally, the dunes themselves. From there it grew into a poem, then three books, then a serial in John W. Campbell's Analog magazine, and then at last... a car repair manual publisher..? You can see the 7-minute episode here.
Film clip download tip!: Dune's plots analysed? Plots within plots. It is a many layered book that is the opposite of the confident man trope often found in Golden age SF: all the characters are wrong. The Emperor is wrong about the Harkonnen, Paul is wrong about his ability to avoid his purpose, the Harkonnen are wrong about their plot's consequences… etc. Extra Sci-Fi notes that Herbert deconstructs the competent man by carefully demonstrating how all of the characters make bad assumptions on faulty premises... This is the first of three warnings Herbert has for us in Dune. You can see the 6-minute episode here.
Film clip download tip!: Dune's ecological message analysed? Dune is a 'quasi' ecological novel. Nature is not just the background setting, but firmly integrated into systems of the world. Frank Herbert explores big ideas around environmental conservation, through the spice that must flow. ('Quasi' ecological because the ecology of Dune is nonsensical and unbelievable to a qualified ecologist or environmental scientist. It is though intriguing.) You can see the 6-minute episode here.
Film clip download tip!: Dune's charismatic leadership. How charismatic leaders can take followers to disaster. Author Frank Herbert lived through the rise of the Nazis in Germany an the communist revolution turn into a dictatorship. He has warnings based on charismatic leaders embedded in Dune. (Of relevance to the era of Trump and Farrage? You decide.) You can see the 6-minute episode here.
Film clip download tip!: Alien: Containment short film. To celebrate Alien's 40th anniversary and in partnership with Tongal, 20th Century Fox is releasing new Alien-universe short films. Written and directed by Chris Reading, Containment concerns four survivors from a ship that has just blown up and who find themselves stranded aboard a small escape pod in deep space. Trying to piece together the details around the outbreak that led to their ship's destruction, they find themselves unsure to trust whether or not one of them might be infected… You can see the 9-minute short here.
Film clip download tip!: Alien: Night Shift short film. To celebrate Alien's 40th anniversary and in partnership with Tongal, 20th Century Fox is releasing new Alien-universe short films. Written and directed by Aidan Brezonick, Night Shift concerns a missing space trucker who is discovered hung-over and disoriented, his co-worker suggests a nightcap as a remedy. Near closing time, they are reluctantly allowed inside the colony supply depot where the trucker's condition worsens, leaving a young supply worker alone to take matters into her own hands… You can see the 9-minute short here.
Film clip download tip!: MIB: Men In Blues short film. The Blues Brothers are back… as Men In Black! Another delightful mash up from the fabulous Fabrice Mathieu. See the short film here.
Film clip download tip!: Star Trek: Temporal Anomaly is a new two part film. It has been several years in the making by Trekkie fans by arrangement with CBS. It is billed as the first fan film to combine all of the Star Trek eras into one project. However, note, these are Trek fans actng. See the part one here.
Film clip download tip!: The Big Bang Theory's second half of the final series has aired. Still time to reminisce on a couple of highlights including a William Shatner cameo. See the 3-minute video here.
Film clip download tip!: And here's William Shatner meeting the The Big Bang Theory's Sheldon Cooper for the first time. See the 3-minute video here.
Film clip download tip!: And here's clips and the celebrities' real-life reaction. See the 2-minute video here.
Film clip download tip!: The Big Bang Theory is over. How did the cast take it? Ellen (a US show spin-off character), of EllenTube.com, interviews the cast. See the 5-minute interview here.
Film clip download tip!: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker a teaser trailer for the film due out this Christmas (2019) has been released. See it here.
Want more? See last season's video clip recommendations here.
For a reminder of the top films in 2018/9 (and earlier years) then check out our top Science Fiction Films annual chart. This page is based on the weekly UK box office ratings over the past year up to Easter. You can use this page if you are stuck for ideas hiring a DVD for the weekend.
For a forward look as to film releases of 2019 see our film release diary.
Summer 2019
Television News
Daredevil is Rotten Tomatoes fans' best 'Superhero' TV show of 2018! Despite, or maybe because of, the show's recent cancellation, season 3 picked up the Golden Tomato Awards Fans’ Choice winner for Audience Favourite TV Show of 2018. It beat: season 3 of the 2018 Hugo-winning The Good Place; season 1 of Cobra Kai; season 5 of BoJack Horseman; and the debut season of The Haunting of Hill House. Daredevil season 3 trailer here.
Doctor Who is Rotten Tomatoes critics' best 'TV SF/Fantasy' show of 2018! Rotten Tomatoes awards are divided into two: the audience (all Rotten Tomato users who gave a score, see previous Daredevil item above) and critics (their panel of reviewers). It is important to make this distinction. By 31st December 2018 (so before the New Year special) it had attracted a weighted average critics' score of 93%. However its audience score was only a paltry 22%. This discrepancy is not common on Rotten Tomatoes: the runner-up show, Westworld garnered a critics score of 85% and an audience score of 73%, and Daredevil (see previous item above for best 'superhero' show) received a 96% critics score and 95% audience score.
See also Rotten Tomatoes 'best film' of 2018 in the film subsection above.
Love, Death & Robots recently launched. The series launched ten days prior to posting this season's news on Netflix. It is an anthology series of 18 short stories each 10 to 15 minutes long. It is a combination of animation and live action. Think, flash versions of The Twilight Zone or The Outer Limits. See the trailer here.
Also new to Netflix – a series reminiscent of A Quiet Place and also more zombies. It is called The Silence. A Quiet Place was out last summer. Also new to Netflix is Black Summer. It is a zombie type show and season 1 is available now.
The Game of Thrones episode uploaded to Amazon early. The second episode of the final series was uploaded early so that Amazon Prime members were able to watch it several hours before it was scheduled. This followed the previous week when DirecTV Now customers saw the first episode four hours early!
The Walking Dead has been renewed for a 10th season. OK, so this is no surprise: last season we reported that The Walking Dead creative team and AMC had been talking about the future of the show. Well, now it's official: the show has been renewed. This despite the show seeming to have passed peak viewing figures.
The Walking Dead's Michonne (Danai Gurira) is to cease being a regular on the show. The dreadlocked, the katana-wielding Michonne joined the show in season 2. She will appear in season 10 but only in a few episodes spread across the season. The reason for her leaving is apparently career related: outside of The Walking Dead Danai Gurira plays Okoye, the leader of the Dora Milaje (the Wakandan secret service in the Black Panther films) and other parts beckon. Yet, if she is not killed off in The Walking Dead storyline, it may be that she returns in some of the proposed Walking Dead films. The Walking Dead right now is just finishing its 9th season.
A brand new The Walking Dead series has been commissioned. The new series will be set in the future and feature the next generation of survivors: those who have been born into the post-apocalyptic world. Its principal protagonist will be two female survivors. The first season of the yet-to-be-named series will consist of 10 episodes. Shooting will begin in a few weeks time. +++ Meanwhile the extant companion series to The Walking Dead, Fear The Walking Dead, will see season five begin in June on AMC in the US.
Red Dwarf to return with series 13. Baby Cow Productions are currently filming series XIII and Dave of UKTV will screen the series in Britain later this year (2019). Series XI and XII were filmed back-to-back but so far only series XIII has been green lit. Doug Naylor is again scripting. All thecast are back – Robert Llewellyn as Kryten, Danny John-Jules as Cat, Craig Charles as Lister and Chris Barrie as Rimmer.
The film of Heinlein's classic novel, Starship Troopers (1959), could be back as a television series? Some of the Paul Verhoeven 1997 film's cast are apparently willing should the proposal go ahead, though Paul Verhoeven himself is not onboard. Ed Neumeier, the 1997 film's screenwriter is behind this news, though things are still tentative.
The Lost Boys film (1987) to be a TV series? Well, a pilot has been commissioned by CW in the USA. Warner Brothers, the original film's studio, will be producing in conjunction with Gulfstream TV. The original film's trailer here.
Arrow to end with season 8. Currently in season 7, Arrow will end at the end of a short, 10-episode, season 8. Though the show's ratings are not that bad, they have been declining, plus it becomes more expensive as time continues to contract actors to the cast. Arrow's home is the US channel CW and Warner Brothers. The show, is based on the DC hero, the Green Arrow. CW has a major involvement in televisual adaptations of DC characters such as The Flash with shows subsequent to Arrow including Supergirl, Black Lightning and Legends of Tomorrow. The next to join this cannon could well be Batwoman that has had a pilot made and a cameo in a Flash/Arrow/Supergirl crossover. CW's DC-verse maestro has apparently signed a multi-million dollar deal with Warners to stay on as a producer until 2024. In the British Isles such shows currently tend to be aired on FreeView 11, Pick.
Krypton season 2 to feature Lobo. Lobo is a fringe character in the DC comics universe. He first appeared in Omega Men #3 (1983). Having made a few guest appearances, in 1990 he had his own four-part comic mini-series. His origins have changed a little since his first appearance. He is the last Czarnian after killing every other member of the species. He enjoys mindless violence and intoxication, and killing is an end in itself. He is arrogant and self-centred, focusing almost solely on his own pleasures, although he proudly lives up to the letter of his promises – but always no more or no less than what he promised. He has a strict personal code of honour in that he will never violate the letter of an agreement and a fondness to protect space dolphins. Krypton season 2 will air later this year.
Stranger Things season 3 airs in July (2019). It will appear on Netflix. Trailer looks good. Trailer here.
Paddington to be a new TV series. The series is to come from StudioCanal who made the recent films: Paddington 2 came top of our Easter-to-Easter SF/F/H box office top ten for 2017/8 (trailer here). Both the original Michael Bond books, TV series and the two films, have been extremely popular. Indeed the original 1958 book came 4th in a 2017 all-time most popular children's book poll. Ben Whishaw, who voiced Paddington for the two recent films, will do the same for the new TV series. The series will be completely CG animated (the films were a mix of CG and live action) and, featuring a younger Paddington than the recent films, will be aimed at younger pre-schoolers. It will air on Nickelodeon's networks in both Europe and N. America in 2020. Meanwhile a third Paddington film is currently in production. +++ Previous related stories: The last Paddington book was published in 2018 and first new Paddington Bear book for 30 years helps mark the bear's 50th anniversary.
The Dark Horse Resident Alien comic to be a new TV series. Not to be confused with the Alien film franchise, the Dark Horse comic concerns an alien who landing on Earth takes the identity of a small-town Colorado doctor named Harry Vanderspiegle. This leads him to question his perspective of humans. Dark Horse Entertainment are one of the executive producers, so expect a firm connection with the original source material. It will air first on SyFy.
Worzel Gummidge: unbroadcast animated series pilot discovered. Worzel Gummidge was a scarecrow that came to life and the central character for a kids' fantasy TV show that ran for four seasons from 1979 and which starred Jon (Doctor Who) Pertwee and Una (Till Death Do Us Part & Sherlock) Stubbs. The claymation animation pilot was made but then Jon Pertwee died in May 1996 which put paid to the series being developed. +++ Meanwhile, the BBC is considering re-booting the series.
Marvel ''What If' animated TV series forthcoming. The series is inspired by Marvel's 'What If' comic series of the 1970s. The original 11-volume comic series imagined what would happen if certain key events in the Marvel-verse happened differently. For example, what might have happened if Loki originally found the hammer and not Thor? Or, what if Spiderman had joined the Fantastic Four (effectively an alternate version of Amazing Spiderman no. 1 (1963)), or Captain America had not vanished during WWII? The series will launch on the new, forthcoming Disney+ streaming service.
Wild Seed novel to be adapted by Amazon. The 1980 novel by Octavia Butler and scripted by author Nnedi Okorafor and Wanuri Kahiu. The novel concerns a time-spanning (1690 – far future) 6,000 year old body changer who engages on his own breeding programme to create superior humans. This is part of Octavia Butler's 'Patternist' sequence.
Britain's BBC and ITV to create rival to create to Netflix. The BBC, of course, created Doctor Who, Sherlock and Blake's 7, while ITV gave us The Avengers, The Prisoner, Gerry Anderson series among others. Both the BBC and ITV already have their BritBox streaming service in N. America with some 500,000 subscribers. The plan now is to have this in the British Isles and also to expand it to make the respective companies' back-catalogues available as box sets. It is hoped that the service will be launched later this year (2019) with a monthly charge that might be as low as £5 (US$6.50¢).
UK computer gaming worth more to economy than film and music combined! OK, so this is not television SF but this is the closest fit news section on this page. With science fiction and fantasy a mainstay of computer gaming, the sector is now worth £5.7 billion (US7bn).
Disney+ streaming service launch announced. It's official! Disney+ will launch in November in N. America. Insomeprt of the world folk may have to wait longer as Disney secures global streaming rights to some content. The new streaming service will include Dinsey related companies works including Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic and Star Wars, for a monthly subscription price of US$6.99 (£5.60p), or annual US$69.99. In India. Disney already owns the streaming service Hotstar with its 300 million subscribers. In Britain there already is the Disney Life streaming service. Presumably there will be some sort of merger with these services when Disney+ arrives? Another question – given we already have Netflix and now Apple TV+ – is how many streaming services will people be prepared to subscribe?
Summer 2019
Publishing & Book Trade News
The European Parliament approves copyright reform. Search engines and news aggregate platforms should pay to use links from news websites. Larger technology companies to be responsible for material posted without a copyright licence. We reported on this proposal back in the autumn last year and now it has gone through the EU Parliament. Article 11, requires online platforms to pay publishers a fee if they link to their news content. Article 13 gets websites to enforce copyright and it could mean that every online platform that allows users to post text, sounds, code or images (such as Facebook, Amazon, Scribd or YouTube) will need some form of content-recognition system to review and potentially filter if deemed a copyright violation, all material that users upload. Some say that this will hinder freedom of passing on news and spreading music and disseminating information; others, that it will protect artists' incomes. There are sound arguments on both sides. The next step will be for member nations to approve the EU Parliament's decision and then they have two years to implement it. However, there as there is not the filter technology capable of implementing it, it could mean that sites like YouTube will have to radically change.
Data Protection complaints against Amazon as well as Apple, Google, Netflix and Spotify have been filed with the European Union. The data privacy campaign group NYOB has filed the complaints believing that these firms (and others) are not fully compliant with EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). GDPR requires data holders to provide the information the hold on people to those respective people in a machine readable and readily understandable form as well as letting them know with whom they have shared the data. NYOB says that Amazon and others are not fully compliant. +++ Google has also recently been fined 50 million euros (£44m) by the French data regulator CNIL, for a breach of the EU GDPR.
Amazon leaks 540 million Facebook user details. This is the latest leak from Amazon servers in which Facebook user details were left open to public access. It occurred on Amazon S3 servers. The data included account names, ID numbers, comments and reactions but not passwords. A smaller non-Facebook database of 22,000 people that listed names, passwords and email addresses was also discovered and deleted. This latest news builds on a previous Facebook leak in September 2018, of information on 50 million users that was exposed by a security flaw. Also, earlier last year (2018), Facebook revealed that data on millions of users had been harvested by data science company Cambridge Analytica.
People's e-books held on Microsoft’s eBook store to be deleted. Microsoft is closing its eBook store down, and with it any books bought through the service will no longer be readable. Users will see their book collection disappear because the company has decided it’s no longer worth keeping the store running. Microsoft says it will provide compensation. Reported by the BBC notes that e-book stores from Amazon, Apple, Google, Kobo, Barnes and Noble all follow broadly the same rules. You’re buying a licence to read, not a licence to own. Separately, those storing data on internet clouds may also want to pay attention: back-up your data yourself on a drive or USB you control. +++ see also 12 years worth of music uploads lost in cyberspace story later below.
British publishers prepare for Brexit. In the run up to Easter, many of the large publishers have been making preparations for a 'no deal' Brexit as British politicians shout at each other in the biggest debacle since they caused the financial crash in Britain back in 2007/8. (Our Chancellor said regulation of the financial sector 'with a light touch' while the opposition said even less regulation. A policy that worked really well when US banks incorrectly valued sub-prime mortgage packages). Measures publishers are taking to prepare for Brexit include some of them identifying mainland continental printers for books likely to sell well in mainland Europe. Attention has also been given to paper supplies with some publishers stocking a few months worth. Book runs are also being made a little longer with a view to warehousing until sales remove them. Some publishing houses are ensuring that they have a good stock of their long-running, best-selling backlist titles. Finally, some titles, where authors submit their MSs early, are being brought forward in their publishing schedule.
E-book sales from Britain's big five publishers sees 3% growth in 2018 over 2017. The big five are: Hachette (whose SF imprints include Gollancz, Orbit, Headline, Hodder, Quercus and Jo Fletcher books), Penguin Random House (whose SF imprints include Transworld, Bantam, Del Rey, BBC, Century & Arrow), Pan Macmillan (whose SF imprints include Tor) and Simon & Schuster. Together, they account for nearly half of UK book retail (BookScan) sales. Looking at e-book sales valued at over £2 per unit (i.e. excluding heavily discounted promotional loss leaders or remaindered titles) then the total number of e-books sold in 2018 was 49.6 million copies.
Preliminary data on last year's book trade from key countries around the world is now out:-
US authors' income falls, largest survey reveals. The Authors Guild and the 14 other writers organizations poll received responses from 5,067 authors, half of whom for which writing was their principal occupation. The responses were received in 2018 and relate to 2017 income. Of the authors responding: 56% write fiction (18% write 'literary' fiction and 38% write genre fiction); 22% academic; and 18% write general non-fiction.
The SFWA increases its word rate to 8 US cents. In January the day after we posted last season's news, the Science Fiction Writers of America (who run the Nebula Awards among other things) increased their recommended word rate for short SF/F fiction from six to eight US cents per word. The SFWA supports fair compensation for writers. They hope the new Professional Rate will encourage short fiction publishers to increase their payment rates. The change is the result of market analyses conducted by SFWA Board members combined with inflation since 2014 when the SFWA last amended its recommended pay rate.
Neil Gaiman is going to take up writing in his retirement. Shock! Drama! Probe! Whoa! What? Who How? Why…? Steady on, we'll explain. Neil has for the past year been working solidly with Amazon TV on the adaptation of Good Omens. This will premiere shortly (May, 2019). He has also had a remote hand in the American Gods adaptation. What this has meant is that for around a year Neil has not written anything. Which brings us up to date and now Gaiman reportedly saying: "I'm gonna be a retired showrunner. And in my retirement, I'm thinking about taking up writing." which is all very good news for us. +++ Meanwhile, elsewhere on SF² Concatenation there's an article by Neil written for us back in 1990 and our print days before Neil became Neil Gaiman: Quorn versus the Microwave Popcorn!.
Neil Gaiman thanks supporters of the Comic Book Legal Defence Fund. The Comic Book Legal Defence Fund (CBLDF), a non-profit body that counters censorship of comics by providing free legal counsel and other assistance to creators, writers, and artists. "Over the past century, almost every piece of pop culture that we love, has been attacked and censored by people looking for something 'dangerous' they can control," says Neil. He adds: "It started with comics. This kind of censorship nearly destroyed comic books when I was a small boy and those old ideas about comics being bad for you continue to this day." His YouTube thank you – with a little more about the fund's work – is here.
Margaret Atwood is to have a British Isles tour this autumn. The tour is to promote the release of her The Handmaid's Tale sequel, The Testaments. Atwood says: "Dear Readers: Everything you've ever asked me about Gilead and its inner workings is the inspiration for this book. Well, almost everything! The other inspiration is the world we've been living in." Events include: Waterstones, Piccadilly, London, 9th Sept; National Theatre, London, 10th Sept; Sage Gateshead, 26th Oct; The Lowry, Salford, 27th Oct; Birmingham Symphony Hall, 28th Oct; New Theatre, Oxford, 30th; Brighton Dome, 31st Oct; and the National Concert Hall, Dublin, 2nd Nov 2019.
Stephen King's forthcoming novel concerns the child abuse of young mutants. The book will be out this autumn (northern hemisphere) from Hodder & Stoughton. The advance publicity says:-
'Haunted Library of Horror Classics' novel and collection series of old greats is coming. It will be published by the Horror Writers Association (HWA) and Poisoned Pen Press (an imprint of Sourcebooks). The first off the block will be Gaston LeRoux’s Phantom of the Opera. Subsequent titles will include: The Beetle (Richard Marsh); Vathek (William Beckford); House on the Borderland William Hope Hodgson; The Parasite and Other Tales of Terror (Sir Arthur Conan Doyle); and The King in Yellow (Robert Chambers).
Philip Pullman's second instalment in his 'Book of Dust' series will be out in October (2019). The first volume of the 'Book of Dust' was the 'His Dark Materials' trilogy that was a worldwide hit being translated into 40 languages and selling over 17.5 million copies. That was 17 years ago. The first in the new series will be The Secret Commonwealth and set is set 20 years after the first book, La Belle Sauvage, and 7 years after the end of the 'His Dark Materials' trilogy. Lyra and Malcolm find that their lives are helplessly entangled again. They embark on a journey to a mysterious desert in Central Asia, where they hope to find, at last, the secret of Dust… The book is being published ahead of a BBC 1 adaptation of 'His Dark Materials', starring Dafne Keen, James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Given that the first book, La Belle Sauvage in its first year sold 305,705 copies in the UK in hardback(!) and over a million worldwide, thie new book is likely to do well.
New black author SF/F book list launched by the independent publisher Onwe Press. The list will feature SF/F works primarily by black authors as, the publishers say, "black women diversity is important to us." The first title will be released this summer and written by Reni Amayo, co-owner of Onwe Press. It is an ancient African fantasy.
Summer 2019
Forthcoming SF Books
British Library SF Classics: vol. 7 – Menace of the Machine edited by Mike Ashley, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-712-35242-0.
British Library SF Classics: vol. 8 – The End of the World and Other Catastrophes edited by Mike Ashley, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-712-35273-4.
Sunfall by Jim Al-Khalili, Transworld, £12.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-593-07742-9.
The Warship by Neal Asher, Macmillan, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-509-86250-4.
The Stone Clock by Andrew Bannister, Bantam, £9.99, ISBN 978-0-857-50337-4.
The Redemption of Time by Baoshu, Head of Zeus, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-788-54220-3.
Xeelee: Redemption by Stephen Baxter, Gollancz, pbk, £9.99, ISBN 978-1-473-21722-2.
Pinion by Elizabeth Bear, Gollancz, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22451-3.
Sanction by Elizabeth Bear, Gollancz, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22452-0.
Beneath the World, a Sea by Chris Beckett, Corvus, £17.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-786-49155-8.
Stranger Things: Suspicious Minds by Gwenda Bond, Arrow, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-787-46202-1.
Control S by Andy Briggs, Orion, £12.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-409-18464-5.
Exhalation by Ted Chiang, Picador, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-01448-8.
The Crying Machine by Greg Chivers, Harper Voyager, £12.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-008-30877-3.
Against the Fall of Night by Arthur C. Clarke, Gollancz, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22234-2.
Revolution by Megan DeVos, Orion, £7.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-409-18388-4.
Annihilation by Megan DeVos, Orion, £7.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-409-18390-7.
Radicalized by Cory Doctorow, Head of Zeus, £10, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-789-54109-0.
Morhelion by Dominic Dulley, Jo Fletcher Books, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-786-48606-6.
Early Riser by Jasper Fforde, Hodder, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-444-76360-7.
A Boy and his Dog at the End of the World by C. A. Fletcher, Orbit, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51044-6.
The Girl Who Could Move Sh*t With Her Mind by Jackson Ford, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51044-6.
Star Wars: Alphabet Squadron by Alexander Freed, Century, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-12400-2.
Star Wars: Master and apprentice by Claudia Gray, Century, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-780-89988-6.
Breakthrough by Michael C. Grumley, Head of Zeus, £7.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-788-54881-6.
The Warehouse by Rob Hart, Transworld, £12.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-63124-3.
Tangle's Game by Stewart Hotson, Abaddon, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-781-08715-2.
Solo: A Star Wars Story (Expanded edition) by Mur Lafferty, Arrow, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-787-46207-6.
Fugitive Six by Pittacus Lore, Penguin, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-405-93425-1.
The Passengers by John Marrs, Del Rey, £7.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-785-03588-4.
Low Chicago by George R. R. Martin, Harper Voyager, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-008-28358-2.
A Memory Called Empire by Arkady Martine, Tor, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22312-9.
Only Human by Sylvain Neuval, Penguin, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-405-93570-8.
Atlas Alone by Emma Newman, Gollancz, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22392-9.
Velocity Weapon by Megan O’Keefe, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51222-8.
From Divergent Suns by Sam Peters, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-21481-1.
Episodes by Christopher Priest, Gollancz, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22600-5.
Waste Tide by Chen Quifan, Head of Zeus, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-784-97793-21.
Summerland by Hannu Rajaniemi, Gollancz, £8.99, pbk. ISBN 978-1-473-20329-7.
In Howling Dark by Christopher Ruocchio, Gollancz, £12.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-21829-1.
Doctor Who: The Revealation of the Daleks by Eric Saward, BBC Books, £12.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-785-94433-8.
Cage of Souls by Adrian Tchaikovsky, Head of Zeus, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-788-54724-6.
Children of Ruin by Adrian Tchaikovsky, Macmillan, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-509-86583-3.
The Rosewater Insurrection by Tade Thompson, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51137-5.
The Tropic of Eternity by Tom Toner, Gollancz, "9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-21143-8.
Across the Void by S. k. Vaughn, Sphere, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-751-56822-6.
Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Seas by Jules Verne, Oxford University Press, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-19-881864-9.
The Last Astronaut by David Wellington, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51229-7.
The Time Machine by H. G. Wells & illus. Alessandro Lecis, Rockport, £19.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-631-59728-2.
Emily Eternal by M. G. Wheaton, Hodder & Stoughton, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-473-68195-7.
The Stars Now Unclaimed by Drew Williams, Simon & Schuster, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-471-7114-7.
Star Wars: Thrawn – Alliances by Timothy Zahn, Arrow, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-787-46064-5.
Summer 2019
Forthcoming Fantasy Books
The October Man by Ben Aaronovitch, Gollancz, 312.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22431-5.
The Bone Ships by R. J. Barker, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 9780-356-51183-2.
The Soul of Power by Callie Bates, Hodder, £13.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-63885-3.
Nightblood by Elly Blake, Hodder, £7.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-63524-1.
Dark Age by Pierce Brown, Hodder & Stoughton, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-473-64676-6.
Peace Talks by Jim Butcher, Orbit, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-50091-1.
Wyntertide by Andrew Caldecott, Jo Fletcher Books, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-784-29803-6.
Lost Acre by Andrew Caldecott, Jo Fletcher Books, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-47376-8.
The Spider by Leo Carew, Headline, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-472-24706-5.
The Unbound Empire by Melissa Caruso, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51064-4.
The by Brian Catling, Coronet, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-405-92578-5.
Full Wolf Moon by Lincoln Child, Corsair, £8.99, ISBN 978-1-784-29803-6.
The Ice House by Tim Clare, Canongate, £14.99, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-786-89481-6.
Tomorrow by Damien Dibben, Penguin, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-405-92578-5.
The House of the Sundering Flames by Aliette de Bodard, Gollancz, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22340-0.
The War Within by Stephen Donaldson, Gollancz, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22170-3.
The Book of Magic: Part 1 by Gardner Dozois, Harper Voyager, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-008-29583-7.
American Gods: My Ainsel by Neil Gaiman, Craig Russell & scot Hampton (illus), Headline, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-472-25142-8.
The Quite Nice and Fairly Accurate Good Omens Script Book by Neil Gaiman, Headline, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-472-26126-7.
Finale by Stephanie Garber, Hodder & Stoughton, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-473-66676-4.
The Scribbly Man by Terry Goodkind, Head of Zeus, £7.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-895-4118-2. Part of the 'Sword of Truth' saga.
A Time of Blood by John Gwynne, Macmillan, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-509-81298-1.
Snow White and Other Tales by Jacob & Wilhelm Grimm, Oxford University Press, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-19-883384-0.
Hollow Empire by Sam Hawke, Bantam Press, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-593-07918-8.
Japanese Ghost Stories by Lafcadio Hearn, Penguin Classics, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-241-38127-4.
An Orc on the Wild Side by Tom Holt, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-50671-5.
Reunited by Colleen Houck, Hodder & Stoughton, £7.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-69363-0.
Smoke in the Glass by C. C. Humphreys, Gollancz, £18.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22603-6.
A Brightness Long Ago by Guy Gavriel Kay, Hodder & Stoughton, hrdbk, £19.99, ISBN 978-1-473-69233-6.
Death Doesn't Bargain by Sherrilyn Kenyon, Piatkus, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-349-41222-1.
Grey Sister by Mark Lawrence, Harper Voyager, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-008-15237-6.
Holy Sister by Mark Lawrence, Harper Voyager, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-008-15239-0.
A Wizard of Earthsea by Ursula K. Le Guin, Gollancz, £12.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22356-1.
Knight of Stars by Tom Lloyd, Gollancz, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22461-2.
Blood of Empire by Brian McClellan, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-50933-4. The concluding novel in the 'Gods of Blood and Powder' series that included Sins of Empire.
Ravencry by Ed McDonald, Gollancz, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22207-6.
Crowfall by Ed McDonald, Gollancz, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22209-0.
A Devil Comes to Town by Paolo Mauresig, World Editions, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-642-66013-9.
The Love Delusion by Nicola Mostyn, Piatkus, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-349-41571-0.
The Gameshouse by Clare North, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51312-6.
Spinning Silver by Naomi Novik, Pan, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-509-89904-5.
Orange World by Karen Russell, Chatto & Windus, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-784-74304-8.
The Trouble With Vampires by Lynsay Sands, Gollancz, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22534-3.
We Are the Dead by Mike Shackle, Gollancz, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22520-6.
The Glass Breaks by A.J. Smith, Head of Zeus, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-786-69688-5.
Blood Cruise by Mats Strandberg, Quercus, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-786-48781-0.
The Labyrinth Index by Charles Stross, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51110-8.
Seven Blades in Black by Sam Sykes, Gollancz, £18.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-21823-9.
Hope for the Best by Judi Taylor, Headline, £7.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-472-26425-1.
Muse of Nightmares by Liani Taylor, Hodder, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-780-22915-7.
Shadows of the Short Days by Alexander Dan Vilhjálmsson, Gollancz, hrdbk, £14.99, ISBN 978-1-473-22410-0.
The Shattered Realm of Ardor Benn by Tyler Whitesides, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISNB 978-0-356-51101-6.
The Poison Song by Jen Williams, Headline, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-472-23523-7.
Empire of Grass by Tad Williams, Hodder & Stoughton, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-473-60328-8.
Summer 2019
Forthcoming Non-Fiction SF &
Summer 2019
General Science News
Vibrating molecules imaged by new technique! The best microscopy till now we can do was is much too low to observe ångström-scale atomic motion. Now a new technique makes it possible to adapt atomic force microscope (AFM) or a scanning tunnelling microscope (STM) by shining infra-red light on the sample. Part of this light excites the molecule being observed to vibrate (the Raman effect) and the loss of infra-red is measured hence the degree vibration can be plotted. Chemists from the University of California, Irvine, USA, have used this new technique called tip-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (TERS) to image a Cobalt(ii)–tetraphenyl porphyrin molecule. The trick is to immobilise the molecule on a substrate (here a copper foundation) in a cold (6° Kelvin), ultra-high vacuum. It will enable us to work out if our theories of atomic motion within molecules are accurate. (See Lee, J., Crompton, K. T., Tallarida, N. & Apkarian, A. (2019) Visualizing vibrational normal modes of a single molecule with atomically confined light. Nature, vol. 568, p78–82 and a review piece Le Ru, E. C. (2019) Snapshots of vibrating molecules. Nature, vol. 568, p36-7.)
Artificial Intelligence computer scientists win Turing Award The Turing award is described as the Nobel Award equivalent for computer science. This year's winner is the – British now Canada resident—AI researcher Geoffrey Hinton along with with Yoshua Bengio (of University of Montreal) and Yann LeCun (director of AI at Facebook). They were all involved in developing 'deep learning'. Deep learning in essence involves building computer programs that loosely mimic the structure of animal brains, with many layers of artificial neurons that process data. the award comes with a carries a US$1 million (£820,00) prize. +++ 2017 Turing Award winner previously reported here.
Minimal surface researcher gets 2018 Abel Prize. Karen Uhlenbeck of the University of Texas in Austin, US, picks up the World leading maths prize from the Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters in Oslo. Minimal surfaces are important in things like goods packing, and in nature are found in things like soap bubbles. Karen Uhlenbeck is the first woman to win the six million kroner (£530,000) award since it was established in 2002. +++ News of last year's Abel win here.
CERN proposes larger version of the European atomic particle collider. The idea is at the initial conceptual stage. It would be a £20billion successor to the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) and currently has a provisional working title of 'Future Circular Collider' (FCC). The current collider is 16 miles (27km) round; the FCC would have a circumference of 62 miles (100km). The energies that would be achieved wit the FCC would be roughly ten times that of the LHC. One problem is that nobody knows if this would be enough energy to detect potential particles related to dark matter or dark energy: it could be a waste of money. The thing is that it was known constructing the LHC that it would achieve the energies theoretically needed to initially detect the hypothetical Higgs boson in 2012 and then get a refined mass estimate in 2014. There will therefore be much debate as to whether or not to go ahead with the FCC proposals.
Light frozen – Photons with zero speed. When light passes through matter, it slows down. Light can even be brought to a standstill when it travels through carefully designed matter. One way in which this occurs is when the velocity of individual particles of light (photons) in a material is zero. Another, more intriguing, way is when photons, which normally pass through each other unimpeded, are made to repel each other. If the repulsion is strong enough, the photons are unable to move, and the light is frozen in place. Now Ruichao Ma and colleagues, from Chicago University, report that such a phase of matter, known as a Mott insulator, can be produced by exploiting energy loss in a system in which photons move through an array of superconducting circuits. Quantum computing relies on being able to control the quantum states of particles. Freezing light will help enabling to quantum control photons. The robustness and generality of this new process will ensure that, as it is refined, it will find a home in the quantum mechanic’s toolbox. (See a general review of this work by Kaden Hazzard, 2019, A traffic jam of light. Nature, vol. 566, p45-6, of the paper Ma, R. et al, 2019, A dissipatively stabilized Mott insulator of photons. Nature, vol. 566, p51-7.)
Lightening with a potential of 1.3 billion volts (GV) detected. Strangely, the detection was made by the GRAPES-3 muon telescope located in Ooty, India, used to observe cosmic rays. Lightening effectively disrupts cosmic rays that continually shower the Earth. So you can see a reduction in cosmic rays and so calculate the strength of the lightening. The researchers observed 184 thunderstorms, one of which featured a lightening strike of 1.3 GV with a power of 2 GW (billion Watts) or more. This was the first direct evidence for the generation of gigavolt potentials in thunderclouds that could also possibly explain the production of highest-energy (100 MeV) gamma rays in the terrestrial gamma-ray flashes that were confirmed in 2017. (See Hariharan, B., Chandra, A., Dugad, S. R. et al (2019) Measurement of the Electrical Properties of a Thundercloud Through Muon Imaging by the GRAPES-3 Experiment. Physical Review Letters, vol. 122, p105101-1 – 105101-6.) +++ Other gamma ray news previously covered on this site includes Trees reveal mysterious gamma-ray event bathed the Earth in AD 774–775.
New greenhouse gas concern as recent growth in methane is large. An international team of researchers led by Britain's Euan Nisbet has found that atmospheric methane grew very rapidly in 2014 at rates not observed since the 1980s. It was 1775 parts per billion (ppb) in 2006 and has become 1850 ppb in 2017. It is not known if the causes of this increase include increasing emissions, or a decline in methane destruction, or both. However, if this rise continues, there are significant consequences for meeting the 1.5°C warming limit of the UN Paris Climate Accord.(See Nisbet, E. G., Manning, M. R. & Dlugokencky, E. J et al (2019) Very strong atmospheric methane growth in the four years 2014 - 2017: Implications for the Paris Agreement. Global Biogeochemical Cycles DOI: 10.1029/2018GB006009.)
USA rain storms to become more intense with global warming. In one sense this is not news as climate change science informs us that warmer air encourages more ocean evaporation and enable it to hold more water. However, how much more intense will rainstorms become? A French based researcher with US teammates have developed an analysis by dividing the US up into zones of different weather regimens. They then modelled each regimen grounding the model on past and present climate and weather before projecting them into possible future warmer regimens. They found that rainstorms are projected in general to become more intense, with 500-year events intensifying by 10–50% under 2 °C of warming and by 40–100% under 4 °C of warming. (See Sanderson B. M. et al (2019) Informing Future Risks of Record-Level Rainfall in the United States. Geophysical Research Letters, vol. 46. DOI: 10.1029/ 2019GL082362.)
Germany is to end electricity production from coal by 2038. Despite subsidising renewables, Germany is finding it difficult to wean itself off of coal and 40% of its electricity currently comes from coal powered plants. Coal is the principal obstacle to Germany meeting its target of cutting its greenhouse gas emissions by 55% from 1990 levels by 2030. +++ Complicating matters is that Germany has also given itself the goal of phasing out nuclear power – which currently accounts for 12% of its electricity – by 2022.
Film clip download tip!: When Will You Go to Space?. With the rise of the private space flight industry, the question arises 'when will you get into space?' The wonderful people at PBS Space-Time (who do those excellent weekly physics and astrophysics YouTube 15 minute episodes) have turned to private manned spaceflight in an episode that has a substantive interview with Richard Branson. "Space planes are intrinsically more science fictional than rockets, and they're inspiring in that sense." "There is a price tag, a quarter of a million [US] dollars per ticket…" "If you compare it to commercial aviation, a quarter of a million dollars to cross the Atlantic in the [19]20s cost roughly the equivalent of a quarter of a million dollars today." But what about the far future…? There is more explained, but regarding the near-future, Sir Richard will go up in July (2019). You can see the 16-minute episode here. More PBS Space Time coverage immediately below...
Film clip download tip!: The Edge of an Infinite Universe. The wonderful people at PBS Space-Time explain (assuming you have reasonably good school-level science) how we might define the edge of an infinite universe! Have you ever asked 'what is beyond the edge of the universe?' And have you ever been told that an infinite universe that has no edge? You were told wrong. In a sense. We can define a boundary to an infinite universe, at least mathematically. And it turns out that boundary may be as real or even more real than the universe it contains. You can see the 18-minute episode here.
Film clip download tip!: The Holographic Universe Explained. The wonderful people at PBS Space-Time explain (assuming you have reasonably good school-level science) how we might be in a holographic universe. We live in a universe with 3 dimensions of space and one of time. Up, down, left, right, forward, back, past, future. 3+1 dimensions. Or so our primitive Pleistocene-evolved brains find it useful to believe. And we cling to this intuition, even as physics shows us that this view of reality may be only a very narrow. You can see the 18-minute episode here.
Film clip download tip!: Sound Field is the latest YouTube series from PBS Digital Studios, the people who are behind PBS Space-Time. It is all about the science and technology behind sounds and music. As a taste here is The Golden Ratio and Fibonacci Sequence in Music. The golden ratio is the irrational number Phi. We see it everywhere in the world around us. But, did you know that you can also hear it in your favourite music? Since the beginning of time Phi – also known as the golden ratio – has inspired the world around us. Have you ever noticed how some pieces of music just seem to make sense? From the notes and chords to the phrasing and dynamics, they can all feel like they were meant to go together. Many people believe this is not a coincidence but the golden ratio in action. You can see the 10-minute episode here.
Summer 2019
Natural Science News
New early human species found. This new species was found on the Philippines island of Luzon and so named Homo luzonensis. The remains of H. luzonensis were dated to minimum ages of 50,000 and 67,000 years old, and so were alive around the same time as several other early humans including Homo sapiens, Neanderthals, Denisovans and Homo floresiensis. (See Détroit, F. et al (2019) A new species of Homo from the Late Pleistocene of the Philippines. Nature, vol. 568, p181-6, and the review by Tocheri, M. W. (2019) Unknown human species found in Asia. Nature, vol. 568, p176-7.) +++ Related news previously covered elsewhere on this site includes:-
Fossil site found of animals and plants killed and buried within minutes of the dinosaur extinction meteor. The North Dakota site is a remarkable snapshot of a moment 66 million years ago possibly just 10 minutes after the Chicxulub meteor struck Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula 1,900 miles (3,000 kilometres) away! This caused the Cretaceous-Tertiary (K-T) – or Cretaceous/Paleogene (K/Pg) as it is also known by younger researchers – extinction. Back then the Hell Creek Formation, not far from Bowman, North Dakota, site was a shallow, inland sea (part of the Western Interior Seaway). Possibly what happened is this… The seismic waves from the impact arrived within 10 minutes in the equivalent of a magnitude 10 or 11 earthquake. That created a seiche (pronounced saysh), a standing wave, in the inland sea like water sloshing in a bath. This caused water to temporarily drain away from the site leaving the fish and animals on the shallow sea bed exposed to falling rocks. The rocks were ejecta in the form of small molten spherules (small glassy-like spheres), from the asteroid strike. These 'tektites' came in on a ballistic trajectory from space, reaching terminal velocities of between 100 and 200 miles per hour and leaving small impact craters on the exposed sea bed and in the animals. Ten or twenty minutes later, the water then returned bringing six feet of sediment that over time fossilised and preserved the site. In addition to aquatic plants and animals, the site also contains burned tree trunks, conifer branches, dead mammals, mosasaur bones. It is an amazing snapshot of the cataclysm. (See DePalma, R. A.., Smit, J., Burnham, D. K. et al (2019) Klaudia; Manning, Phillip; Oleinik, Anton; Larson, Peter; Maurrasse, Florentin; Vellekoop, Johan; Richards, Mark A.; Gurche, Loren; Alvarez, Walter. Prelude to Extinction: a seismically induced onshore surge deposit at the KPg boundary, North Dakota. PNAS.)
Over 40% of insect species are possibly threatened with extinction over the next few decades, meta-survey reveals! Biodiversity of insects is threatened worldwide. Now, Francisco Sánchez-Bayoa and Kris A. G. Wyckhuys have presented a comprehensive review of 73 historical reports of insect declines from across the globe from the past 13 years, and systematically assess the underlying drivers. Their work reveals dramatic rates of decline that may lead to the extinction of 40% of the world's insect species over the next few decades!
AIDS remission replicated signalling a 'cure' for a number of HIV strains. A team of researchers based in Britain, and led by Ravindra Gupta, Sultan Abdul-Jawad and Laura McCoy, used immune stem cells (T lymphocytes) from a donor that had a mutated CCR5 gene. This gene encodes for a receptor protein on the surface of immune cells that HIV uses along with another receptor (CD4) to access (infect) the cell. 18 months later, and after antiviral therapy had ceased at the 16 month point, there was no detection of the HIV virus in the patient! The stem cell treatment is similar to one in 2009 used on the 'Berlin' patient and this is the first successful replication. This is good news for all AIDS patients with CCR5 strains of HIV. Currently, there are 37 million people living with HIV worldwide of which 21 million have access to lifelong anti-retroviral drugs. (See Gupta, R., Abdul-Jawad, S., McCoy L. et al (2019) HIV-1 remission following CCR5 Δ32/ Δ32 haematopoietic stem-cell transplantation. Nature, vol.568, p244-8 and a review piece Henrich, T. J. (2019) HIV remission achieved in the clinic again. Nature, vol.568, p175-6.) +++ Previous related story elsewhere on the site: Original AIDS source traced back to the 1920s in the city of Kinshasa, in what is now the Democratic Republic of Congo.
England's National Health Service (NHS) is to offer citizens the opportunity to buy a genome analysis provided they share the data. Citizens would be given a health report which can predict the genetic predisposition for developing conditions like Alzheimer's or cancer. The provision is that the data will be shared with scientists albeit with patient anonymity. There are, though, concerns notwithstanding that genome analyses are not predictive but probabilistic with significant uncertainties. One big issue is how would it affect health or life insurance? The information may be confidential but insurance companies may demand it before granting a policy. The NHS wants to run with this scheme to build on the 100,000 Genome Project (completed in December2018) and so build a genetic profile of the UK population.
Eight artificial DNA letters created. DNA replicates using complementary base pairs letters: adenine that pairs up with thymine and cytosine with guanine. Artificial nucleic acid letters have been created before but the early ones did not replicate reliably. Then in 2014 an artificial base pair was inserted into a bacterium which then successful replicated with the artificial gene intact. Now US researchers, with the lead paper author Shuichi Hoshika, have created four new base pairs on a nucleic acid like structure and they seem to replicate accurately. If these base pairs can be inserted into a bacterium that replicates keeping the base pairs intact, then it suggests that there may be little special about the natural letters adenine, thymine, cytosine with guanine (or even RNA's uracil that replaces thymine). All of which, should this be so, begs the question as to why there is such a restrictive number of nucleic acid letters in nature on Earth? (See Hohika,S., Leal, N. A. & Kim, M-J, et al (2019) Hachimoji DNA and RNA: A genetic system with eight building blocks. Science, vol. 363, p884-887. DOI: 10.1126/science.aat0971, and a review piece warren, M. (2019)Life's genetic alphabet gets doubled. Nature, vol. 566, p346.)
First ‘Three-person’ baby boy born in Greece. The experimental form of IVF uses an egg from the mother, sperm from the father, and another egg from a donor woman. It was developed to help families affected by deadly mitochondrial diseases which are passed down from mother to baby. Dr Panagiotis Psathas, president of the Institute of Life in Athens, said: "We are very proud to announce an international innovation in assisted reproduction, and we are now in a position to make it possible for women with multiple IVF failures or rare mitochondrial genetic diseases to have a healthy child." previous related news covered elsewhere on this site includes: Three parent humans are now possible with mitochondrial DNA transfer.
Mitochondrial DNA is not always passed down the mother (maternal) line. Surprise! Most of your DNA is found in your cells' nuclei. This – with sexual reproduction – gets jumbled and then mixed with your partner's and recombined in your offspring so providing variety that can then be (Darwinian) selected. However a small amount of DNA is found in your cells' mitochondria (sub-cellular compartments that make energy available to your cells' metabolic processes). This mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) is (it has been thought up to now) comes from your mother(and her mother and so on down to the mythical 'Eve'). It does not undergo sexual jumbling and so has much less mutation across generations, hence has been used to provide an insight into the evolutionary history of a species (such as the dog).
Weekend Recovery Sleep does not work. If you work hard during the week and get little sleep, research shows that lie-ins at the weekend do not help your body recover. Weekend recovery sleep is a common sleep-loss countermeasure. Research from the University of Colorado shows that short sleep led to later timing of energy intake, weight gain, and reduced insulin sensitivity. Weekend recovery sleep (lie-ins) failed to prevent problems of chronic sleep loss during the week. (See Depner, C. M. et al. (2019) Ad libitum Weekend Recovery Sleep Fails to Prevent Metabolic Dysregulation during a Repeating Pattern of Insufficient Sleep and Weekend Recovery Sleep. Current Biology, vol. 29, p1–11.)
Humans can sense magnetic fields! Researchers, primarily from CalTech (US) and led by Connie Wang and Isaac Hilburn, used 34 individuals planning them singly in a Faraday cage and then applying magnetic fields. Each time a field was applied the subjects demonstrated a drop in amplitude of EEG alpha oscillations (8-13 Hz) in their brain waves. The neural response was also sensitive to the polarity of the magnetic field. The researchers note that some fish and birds seem to navigate using the Earth's or local (such as that of the mid-Atlantic Ridge) magnetic fields. The researchers speculate that the response in their human subjects was mainly in response to geomagnetic fields that reflect something close to 'normal' in our Northern Hemisphere locale, where all the subjects lived. They also note that even if individuals can subconsciously detect magnetic fields, such a super-sense is likely to be confounded by disuse as well as interference from our modern environment. They comment that Given the known presence of highly-evolved geomagnetic navigation systems in species across the animal kingdom, it is perhaps not surprising that we might retain at least some functioning neural components especially given the nomadic hunter/gatherer lifestyle of our not-too-distant ancestors. The full extent of this inheritance remains to be discovered. (See Wang, C. X., Hilburn, I. A., Wu, D-A. et al (2019) Transduction of the Geomagnetic Field as Evidenced from Alpha-band Activity in the Human Brain. eNeuro, 10.1523/ENEURO.0483-18.2019.)
Which came first, beer or wine? Beer drinkers rely on yeast strains derived from those that make wine. Beers, such as classic English bitters, are fermented by brewer’s yeast (Saccharomyces cerevisiae), while lagers are fermented by Saccharomyces pastorianus, a cross between brewer’s yeast and Saccharomyces eubayanus. To ascertain the origins of beer yeast, Justin Fay of the University of Rochester (US) and colleagues sequenced the genomes of 47 yeast strains. Beer-brewing strains it seems come from relatives of yeasts used in Europe to ferment wine as well as from relatives of Asian strains that produce rice wine such as sake. The researchers also found the genetic elements of strains that are either unknown or extinct. The origin of grape-wine yeast is unknown but, if it was domesticated in Europe, it might have interbred with Asian yeast along the Silk Road to give rise to today's beer yeast. (See Fay, J. C., Liu, P., Ong, G. T. et al (2019) A polyploid admixed origin of beer yeasts derived from European and Asian wine populations. PLoS Biology, vol 17 (no. 3): e3000147.) +++ Previous genomic news on this site includes:-
Summer 2019
Astronomy & Space Science News
Is the Cosmological Constant changing: i.e. not a constant? There's new evidence. First, some background. Calculations based on the cosmic microwave background and Type Ia supernovae cosmic candles give slightly different estimates as to the rate the universe is expanding: both infer dark energy is causing the Universe to increase its rate of expansion, but by different amounts. All well and good and this broadly fits in with the Lambda-CDM (Concordance) Model (sometimes written as Λ-CDM) which is our current, preferred best bet at explaining things. Here the discrepancy between the background and novae calculations is put down to some measurement error from some unconsidered factor (or even lack of complete data). But what G. Risaliti & E. Lusso have done is to use the UV (ultraviolet) and x-ray ratios of quasars (which indicates quasars' true power output) as a cosmic candle. They used some 1,600 quasar measurements (far more than w have supernovae and covering more uniformly more of the history of the Universe, tough it has to be said that there is some spread of data). What G. Risaliti & E. Lusso have found is that, yes, the universe is expanding ever faster (no news there) but that its rate of expansion is changing in a way that is consistent with there being increasing amounts of dark energy with time, or that the Cosmological Constant is increasing! Of course it could be that the spread of data (even if there is a lot of it) is confounding maters… (See Risaliti, G. & Lusso, E. (2019) Cosmological constraints from the Hubble diagram of quasars at high redshifts. Nature Astronomy, vol. 3, p272–277.) Also, there is a nifty 18 minute video on this topic from PBS Space Time. +++ Other related news previously covered on this site include: ESA's Gaia initial results confirm that our Galaxy is bigger than we thought; Planck space telescope releases highest yet precision map of the cosmic background radiation; Fast radio burst enables Universe weighing; ESA's Gaia initial results confirm that our Galaxy is bigger than we thought and cosmological constant changes with time; and The geometry of the Universe is in line with the 'standard cosmological model'.
X-ray chimneys have been discovered leading above and below the Galactic plane from the Galactic centre's, super-massive black hole. Largely European astronomers have discovered the 'chimneys' (columns of X-ray emitting regions of space) as part of the ROSAT all-sky, X-ray survey. They connect with (previously discovered) huge Fermi bubbles of plasma that exist one above and one below the galactic centre. The huge bubbles – each with a diameter much bigger than the Galactic central bulge –are filled with highly energetic particles released from the Galactic Centre a few million years ago. Now we know that these bubbles are filled via these chimneys. (See Ponti, G., Hofmann, F., Churazov, E.,et al (2019) An X-ray chimney extending hundreds of parsecs above and below the Galactic Centre. Nature, vol. 567, p347-350, and a review piece Chernyakova, M. (2019) X-ray chimneys in the Galactic Centre. Nature, vol. 567, p318-9.)
The number of exoplanets discovered tops 4,000! The NASA Exoplanet Archive now has over 4,000 exoplanets officially catalogued. (Actually the Extrasolar Planets Encyclopaedia, run by the Observatoire de Paris, had previously topped 4,000, but don't tell the yanks.) The first exoplanets were found around a pulsar in 1992 by Aleksander Wolszczan and Dale Frail.
A new technique probes atmosphere of exoplanet. The technique -- infrared interferometry – has now been used by combining the light from four Chile based telescopes. This effectively increased the resolution of each individual telescope by around a factor of ten. This enabled the spectrum of a hot Jupiter, orbiting the star HR 8799 some 130 light years (40 parsecs) away, to be detected. The plant's atmosphere has a temperature of around 1,150 K, and a radius 1.17 times that of Jupiter. (See Lacour, S. et al (2019) First direct detection of an exoplanet by optical interferometry Astrometry and K-band spectroscopy of HR 8799 e. Astronomy & Astrophysics, vol. 623, L11, DOI 10.1051/0004-6361/201935253.) +++ Other exoplanet news previously covered on this site includes: European satellite observatory mission to study exoplanet atmospheres will be led from Britain; The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) to launch; Seven near Earth-sized planets found in one system; Most Earth-like planets may be water worlds; Earth's fate glimpsed; An Earth-like exo-planet has been detected; Exoplanet reflected light elucidated; Kepler has now detected over 1,000 exoplanets and one of the latest finds could be an Earth twin; and Earth-sized planet in the habitable zone of a cool star.
There are fewer small Kuiper belt objects than thought Pluto & Charon's craters reveal. The Kuiper belt is a band of ice and rock asteroids that starts 30 times the distance from the Earth to the Sun (30 AU) or 2,805,000,000 miles or 2.8 billion miles (4,488,000,000) km just beyond the orbit of Neptune and is roughly 2 billion miles (3 bn km) in depth. We have an idea of the number of larger Kuiper belt objects (KBOs) and have observed over a thousand. We can also guestimate the number of small objects by modelling the likely collisions between larger objects that result in smaller ones over the past 4.6 billion years history of the Solar System. All well and good. Now, data analysed from the New Horizons probe of Pluto and Charon's craters between those areas that have been 'recently' geological re-worked and older parts of the surface gives a different estimate of the number of smaller Kuiper bodies in the Belt. (This is because nearly all these craters will have been made by impacts from Kuiper Belt objects.)
Neptune's smallest known moon has been observed by the Hubble Space Telescope The pictures were taken in 2004–05 and 2009 but only now has an assessment of Neptune's inner moons been made due to the advanced picture enhancement techniques necessary (these might be used on other gas giants to detect their small moons and even other stars to observe exoplanets). The smallest moon is called Hippocamp and is only 22 miles (34 kilometres) in diameter. The researchers conclude that there are no further moons larger than 15 miles (24 km) in diameter that are interior to the orbit of Neptune's moon Proteus, and beyond Proteus, 12,500 miles (200,000 km) away from Neptune, there are no moons with a diameter greater than 12.5 miles (20 km). (See Showalter, M. R. et al, 2019, The seventh inner moon of Neptune. Nature, vol. 566, p350-3, and a review by Verbiscer, A. J., 2019, A new moon for Neptune. Nature, vol. 566, p328-9.)
Saturn's rings are young, geologically and astronomically speaking. The Cassini probe sent a lot of data back before it made its way through Saturn's rings to dive into the planet's atmosphere back in 2017. Since then this data has been analysed, including that last summer which revealed that Enceladus' water plumes contain organic compounds. The latest data to be analysed relates to Saturn's rings. This suggests that the mass of the rings is 15,400 trillion tonnes. This is the order of some 20 times less than previous guestimates. It is also about two-fifths the mass of Mimas (Saturn's small death star like moon that is one of those within the rings). Knowing how fast material is being added to the rings from some of Saturn's moons, it is possible to calculate the rings' age. Some astronomers had thought that the rings had formed along with Saturn itself, and that would make them around 4.5 billion years ago. However knowing the rings' mass suggests that the rings age is somewhere between 10 million and 100 million years, most likely created by the capture of a large icy asteroid, chunks of which make up some of the smaller moons in the rings. If we were able to see the rings a few million years ago they would have been brighter.
Methane on Mars again confirmed by ESA. The measurement was confirmed in data collected by the Planetary Fourier Spectrometer (PFS) onboard the Mars Express. Methane was first ESA Mars Express back in 2004 this new detection demonstrate that this detection was not a fluke given another Mars Express detection. The jury is still out as to whether this methane is a result on non-geological processor life. However, the first results from the ESA's Trace Gas orbiter just in failed to detect any methane. This could be because ESA's Trace Gas orbiter best detects methane located 5km up in Mars' atmosphere and that last year there was a major dust storm on Mars that engulfed the planet. It could be that the dust – of which small particles may remain suspended in the atmosphere – which is highly oxidising and this could have oxidised any methane currently released from the surface. Fortunately, ESA's Trace Gas orbiter has at least three years of operational life to go and so there is a chance that it could yet make a detection. (See Witze, A. (2019) Mars data deepen methane mystery. Nature, vol. 568, p153-4 and Korablev, O, et al (2019) No detection of methane on Mars from early ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter observations. Nature DOI: 10.1038/s41586-019-1096-4.)
ExoMars rover to be named after Rosalind Franklin who helped elucidate the structure of DNA. ESA's and Roscosmos ExoMars rover (now slated for a 2020 launch) is the second part of the ExoMars mission following the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter and lander tester launched in 2016. The rover (now slated for a 2020 launch) will explore the Oxia Planum, a large, clay-rich plain. Britain's Eurobus will design and build the rover. Following a competition, that saw over 35,000 suggestions, it has been decided to name the rover after the British DNA structure pioneer Rosalind Franklin. Famously Watson & Crick published the results of their research elucidating the structure of DNA in 1953; research that saw the x-ray diffraction contributions of Wilkins and Franklin. Sadly, Rosalind Franklin died in 1958 aged 38 and so could not be awarded the Nobel (never given posthumously) that went to Watson, Crick and Wilkins in 1961.
Israel Beresheet crash lands on Moon. Not only is the Moon mission for first such for Israel, it is the first privately funded mission (albeit with some government partner support) to land on the Moon. Despite the crash, the mission has cost only about US$100m (£76m).
Canada to join US in Moon space station. Canada is contributing US$1.4 billion (£1.1 bn). NASA hopes to build the small space station, called Gateway, in lunar orbit by 2026 as a staging post for astronauts visiting the lunar surface.
The Earth experienced a huge Solar storm 2,610 years ago (~660 BC) Greenland ice cores reveal. An international team of mainly European researchers made the discovery of a beryllium-10 (10Be), chlorine-36 (36Cl) isotope spike in the ice cores. These isotopes are produced when high energy protons from the Sun interact with atoms in the atmosphere. This event was so strong that it was many times (an order of magnitude) stronger than that of any Solar storm recorded in the modern period of instrument detection. It was comparable with the solar proton event of AD 774/ 775, the largest solar event known to date. It suggests that the Earth is hit by such strong events every one-and-a-half thousand years or so. It may be we could be due for one? (See O’Hare, P., Mekhaldi, F. & Adolphi, F. et al (2019) Multiradionuclide evidence for an extreme solar proton event around 2,610 B.P. (~660 BC). PNAS, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1815725116.)
The Earth's atmosphere extends beyond the Moon, an ESA probe discovers. ESA's SOHO (Solar and Heliospheric Observatory) that monitors the Sun is located around L3 (Lagrange 3) between the Earth and the Sun. It looked back at the Earth in the ultraviolet which enables hydrogen to be visible. It saw the Earth's hydrogen geocorona extend at least up to 100 Earth radii, an unprecedented distance encompassing the orbit of the Moon (60 Earth radii). The hydrogen geocorona is not spherical about the Earth but skewed. Solar wind on the day side means that it only extends a distance equivalent to a third of the way to the Moon; on the night side it extends much further. (See Baliukin, I. I. et al (2019) SWAN/SOHO Lyman-α Mapping: The Hydrogen Geocorona Extends Well Beyond the Moon. Journal of Geophysics Research: Space physics. DOI: 10.1029/2018JA026136.)
And finally…
The Dragon capsule has successfully delivered a human dummy to the International Space Station and returned to Earth. The private company SpaceX developed the Dragon capsule and launched it on its own Falcon 9 rocket. The dummy featured g-force sensors and is nicknamed 'Ripley' after the Sigourney Weaver character in the film Alien. Not since 2011, and the end of the Shuttle programme, has NASA been ably to put astronauts into space. Meanwhile, NASA is working on its on crewed capsule with Boeing called 'Starliner'. It plans to use both Starliner and Dragon.
Summer 2019
Science & Science Fiction Interface
Real life news of SF-like tropes and SF impacts on society
Powerful moralising ‘big gods’ and pro-social supernatural punishment come second! Complex societies precede moralising gods throughout world history; people come together first in large groups, they develop rituals (possibly associated with birthdays, mid-summer feasts and so forth), and then and only then do powerful gods get created. Researchers led by a group from Oxford University looked at 414 societies that span the past 10,000 years from 30 regions around the world, using 51 measures of social complexity and 4 measures of supernatural enforcement of morality. Contrary to previous predictions, powerful moralising ‘big gods’ and pro-social supernatural punishment tend to appear only after the emergence of ‘megasocieties’ with populations of more than around one million people. They conclude that moralising gods are not a prerequisite for the evolution of social complexity, but they may help to sustain and expand complex multi-ethnic empires after they have become established. (See Whitehouse, H.et al (2019) Complex societies precede moralizing gods throughout world history.Nature, vol 568, p226-9.)
Game of Thrones-like virus discovered in Japanese hot springs that acts like a Gorgon. In The Game of Thrones there is a disease called greyscale that turns people to stone. Fortunately, this new virus does not seem to infect people but does infect single-celled amoeba. When it does, it encysts them – typically in a day or two following infection – becoming stone-like. The effect is so striking that the researchers have classified this virus as part of a new family of viruses they call the Medusaviridae after the Greek mythical creature the Gorgon “Medusa” who turned those that gazed on it to stone.
Star Trek inspired replicator uses reverse computer tomography. They called it the ‘replicator’ — in homage to machines in the Star Trek that can make nearly any inanimate object seemingly materialise. In computer tomography an object is x-rayed from many angles and a computer is used to create a 3-D model of the said object. With this reverse process an object is laser scanned from many angles. The resulting many 2D pictures are projected into a cylindrical container filled with liquid acrylate, a type of synthetic resin. Where the total amount of light at any point exceeds a certain critical value, the resin solidifies. All that needs to be done is to drain of the unsolidified resin to leave behind the replicated object. There are two advantages of this new process over 3D printing. Unlike 3D printing, this process leaves smoother edges (unlike the layered edges in 3D printing). Second, structures internal to the object are also replicated. (See Kelly, B. E. et al., 2019, Science. Volumetric additive manufacturing via tomographic reconstruction. DOI: 10.1126/science.aau7114. Also a review by Castelvecchi, D, 2019, The ‘replicator’ prints 3D objects from scratch. Nature, vol. 566, p17.).
Predator-like sight developed. – The mammalian eye has been successfully modified to see near infra-red light. An international team of Chinese and US researchers have enabled a rat to see in the near infra-red a bit like the Predator aliens of the film franchise. Mammals cannot see light over 700 nm in wavelength. They developed injectable photoreceptor-binding upconversion nanoparticles. The particles are injected beneath the eye's retina. In essence the particles gather more than one low-energy, infra-red photon and convert it to a higher energy visible-light photon that the eye can normally detect. The process is self-powering.
Star Wars storm troopers inspire naming of new genus of spiders. They will be called 'Paratropididae'. The researchers – Carlos Perafán, William Galvis, Fernando Pérez-Miles say: "The name Stormtropis is a Latin declension (neuter) of the noun Stormtrooper from the fictional universe of the Star Wars films. The stormtroopers are the soldiers of the main ground force of the Galactic Empire. These soldiers are very similar to each other, with some capacity for camouflage but with unskilful movements, like this group of spiders." They added: "We wanted to make a play on words with the name of the known genus, Paratropis, and of course, we also wanted to pay tribute to one of the greatest sagas of all time." (See Perafán, C., et al (2019) The first Paratropididae (Araneae, Mygalomorphae) from Colombia: new genus, species and records.ZooKeys, vol. 830, p1-31.).
YouTube to blame for rise in Flat Earthers, says study. Asheley Landrum, of Texas Tech University, presented the results of a study at the American Association for the Advancement of Science in Washington DC. The study saw 30 attendees of a Flat Earther convention interviewed. The pattern emerged was that while many had not started out believing that the Earth was flat, they had come to believe that it was so through videos on YouTube.
The end of the world stuck at two minutes to go. The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists has announced that the organization's Doomsday Clock will remain at two minutes to midnight; the same place it was at in 2018. Global tensions between the nuclear powers have not eased and there are international tensions beginning to rise from climate change and cyber-security threats.
Alien's Ripley back in space. See the Dragon mission successful story in our 'Astronomy & Space' subsection above.
Cyberspace social media harms children: protection is needed all-party report concludes. Think of cyberspace and social media concerns today and things like election manipulation, ID theft and such come to mind. However, a British, House of Commons, all-party, Parliamentary Select Committee report, Impact of social media and screen-use on young people’s health concludes that there are real threats for children from social media be it: grooming, cyber-bullying and encouraging detrimental behaviour such as self-harm. The committee concludes that their needs to be legislative safeguards requiring social media platforms to provide 6-mnthly reports and monitoring by both the government sponsored, but independent run, communications and information (data protection) ombudsman offices.
Social media slammed by all-party, international Select Committee report on fake news. The House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, for the first time with representatives from eight other countries, has published its report on Disinformation and ‘fake news’. It slams social media companies for not curating content, the way it handles its users' personal data, interference in democratic political affairs, as well as promulgating personal harm and disinformation. What needs to change is the enforcement of greater transparency in the digital sphere, to ensure that people know the source of what they are reading, who has paid for it and why the information has been sent to users. People need to understand how the big tech companies work and what happens to our data. Facebook comes in for particular criticism by the Committee. It concludes that we must make sure that people stay in charge. While this report has been published, the Committee will continue to work with other politicians from other nations on the issue.
Momo hoax news on social media then sparks real scares. Momo was supposedly a scary image sent to children who were allegedly contacted on WhatsApp by an account claiming to be momo. The story went viral on social media and was then covered by some mainstream news. But actually it was a hoax that spawned fake news. However what happened next was that some sought to exploit this by really editing the Momo picture into some children's videos on YouTube. And so it goes…
Social media should be regulated by single governmental body says House of Lords Select Report. The all-party House of Lords Communications Select Committee has concluded that self-regulation by the industry is not working. Given hat currently there are several bodies responsible for oversight on internet matters, the Committee recommends establishing a single 'digital' authority. It should ensure that 10 principles shape and frame all regulation of the internet: Parity; Accountability; Transparency; Openness; Privacy; Ethical design; Recognition of childhood; Respect for human rights and equality; Education and awareness-raising; and Democratic accountability. Proper enforcement and resources will be necessary to implement these principles and promote their importance to all parts of the digital world. (See Select Committee on Communications (2019) Regulating in a Digital World. House of Lords: Westminster, London.)
12 years worth of music uploads lost in cyberspace. MySpace has lost all the uploads to it from before three years ago during a server change. Though use of MySpace has lowered, as recently as In 2006 it was the most visited site in the US (even more accessed than Google!). Andy Baio, who originally helped construct the site (but no longer has any involvement) wondered whether the loss was deliberate. He commented: 'Flagrant incompetence may be bad PR, but it still sounds better than 'we can't be bothered with the effort and cost of migrating and hosting 50 million old MP3s'. Something to ponder if you rely on the Cloud for your personal (or even work) computing. +++ See also books stored on e-book stores deletion story early above.
Big Brother really is listening to you! It has been reported that Amazon, Apple and Google have staff that listen to customers voice recordings from their smart speakers and voice assistant apps. Apparently they say that recordings are occasionally reviewed to improve speech recognition. However, with technical ability always comes the potential for misuse. Apparently they also sometimes hear people's domestic incidents but do not do anything as it is not part of these companies remit. This issue is for now likely to be one of continuing concern. +++ Previous related stories include: The state has the right to your facial recognition data; Microsoft Windows 10 and Netherland's privacy law breaches; 'Big Brother' and Yahoo may have been scanning millions of its users' e-mail accounts on behalf of the US government; Apps on Apple and Android smartphones informs of user’s details to third parties; British police accused of Big Brother use of biometric data; and Mobile phones even more vulnerable to hacking.
More Big Brother. Facebook has admitted to accessing the e-mail contacts of 1.5 million of its users. The data harvest happened during a period when a system was in operation to verify the identity of new uers. During this period, Facebook asked new users for the password for their email account, and then copied millions of their contacts. It is thought Facebook used the information to map how its users interact with each other. Facebook says it has deleted the information harvested and changed its verification practice.
And finally…
Save the world-wide web from its "downward plunge to a dysfunctional future," says its inventor Sir Tim Berners-Lee. The world-wide web has been imagined in SF in a number of ways and times including John Brunner's 1975 novel The Shockwave Rider. Now we have the real thing, but it seems to have developed some issues. Sir Tim made his plea in an interview with the BBC to mark the 30th anniversary of his proposal to CERN for what would become the WWW. His three principal concerns were: malicious activity such as hacking and harassment; problematic system design such as business models that reward clickbait; and unintended consequences, such as aggressive or polarised discussions. He said that after a good first 15 years, things had turned bad and a 'mid-course correction' was needed.
Summer 2019
Rest In Peace
The last season saw the science and science fiction communities sadly lose…
Julie (formerly Julia) Adams, the US actress, has died aged 92. In genre terms she is best known for her co-starring role in Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954). Her other genre work included The Underwater City (1962). She also had bit roles in an episode of the following television series: Kolchak: The Night Stalker, The Girl from U.N.C.L.E, The Incredible Hulk, Sliders and Lost.
Stewart Adams OBE, the British chemist, has died aged 95. He is most famous for his work with the former research arm of Boots the British pharmacist shop chain. There he discovered what became the pain killer ibuprofen in the early 1960s. Ibuprofen was derived from propionic acid and Stewart Adams initially tested the drug himself – something that would never be allowed today -- as treatment for his hangover. The drug was launched as a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis in the United Kingdom in 1969, and in the United States in 1974. Later, in 1983 and 1984, it became the first NSAID (other than aspirin) to be available over the counter in these two countries. Today it is commonly used for a range of pain relief from sprains to toothache. Annual sales in the USA alone are over US30 million (£23m). Globally, around 15,000 tonnes per year are produced, which is around a third that of aspirin. Stewart Adams was subsequently awarded an OBE in 1987. Boots was awarded the Queen's Award for Technical Achievement for the development of the drug in 1987.
Janet Asimov, the US clinical psychiatrist and Isaac Asimov's widow, has died aged 92. She was also a former syndicated science Writer for the Los Angeles Times Syndicate. Like her husband, she wrote SF, her first novel being penned as Janet O. Jeppson called The Second Experiment. Her last solo novel was The House Where Isadora Danced (2009) With Isaac she co-wrote 10 books in the children’s SF series 'the Norby Chronicles'and one alone, Norby and the Terrified Taxi (1997). She compiled a collection of Issac's letters as It’s Been a Good Life: Isaac Asimov (2002). She also co-authored three graduate and post-graduate level science textbooks.
Diana Athill OBE, the British publisher, has died aged 101. She was a founding director of Andre Deutsch. The genre-related with whom she worked included Philip Roth and Margaret Atwood.
Michael Atiyah, the British mathematician, has died aged 89. he is best known for formulating in 1963, with the US mathematician Isadore Singer, the Atiyah-Singer Index theorem that linked the solutions of differential equations to geometry and topology of space. This garnered him a Fields Medal in 1966 and Atiyah and Singer shared the Abel Prize in 2004. He served as a President of the Royal Society 1990-5 and then the President of the Royal Society of Edinburgh 2005-8.
Mervyn Barrett, the New Zealand SF fan, has died aged 86. He was central to organising New Zealand's first SF convention.
John Bowen, the British writer, has died aged 90. While not an out-and-out SF writer, an SFnal riff sometimes solidly underpinned his works. For example, After the Rain (1958) focuses on the arguments of folk stuck on a giant raft: the SFnal riff being that they are there because of an apocalyptic flood. He also, as the lead writer, wrote the scripts for many of the Orwellian TV series The Guardians (1971) that looks at a near-future Britain following a general strike and economic collapse when Britain becomes governed by a committee of experts with order against terrorist insurgents maintained by the paramilitary police, 'The Guardians'.
Betty Ballantine, the US publisher, has died aged 99. With her husband Ian, she created Bantam Books in 1945 and established Ballantine Books in 1952: both imprint and publishing house had SF/F content. Ian and Betty Ballantine won a special World Fantasy Award for professional work in 1975 and another one shared with Joy Chant and other creators of The High Kings (Bantam, 1983) reference book. It was a runner-up for a non-fiction Hugo and Locus Award. Betty Ballantine also received a Special Committee Award from the annual World Science Fiction Convention in 2006 and a World Fantasy Award for Life Achievement from the World Fantasy Convention in 2007.
Sydney Brenner, the South African molecular biologist, has died aged 92. He spent much of his career in Britain where he co-discovered messenger RNA. However he is probably best known for his work on the genetics and molecular biology of the nematode C. elegans using it as a model for some human diseases. For this – with John Sulston and Robert Horvitz – he won the 2002 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine. He became the director of the Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge (Britain) and then spent the latter part of his career in the US.
Wallace (Wally) Broecker, the US geochemist who specialised in what was to become known as Earth system science, has died aged 87. Dyslexia did not hold him back from an extremely notable career and contributions to climate change science. In addition to popularising the term 'global warming' in a 1975 paper in Science (some claim the term's first academic usage), he discovered the Broecker thermohaline global conveyer of surface and abyssal ocean currents that transports heat along with water around the planet and from the surface into the ocean depths. He is hugely respected by all that work in the climate change, Earth system field. His last book was open access, and published in 2016, A Geochemist in his Garden of Eden. Recommended is his popular science text, co-authored with Robert Kunzig, in 2008, Fixing Climate: What past climate changes reveal about the current threat--and how to counter it that was published in Britain as Fixing Climate: The story of climate science and how to stop global warming.
Larry Cohen, the US film producer, director, and screenwriter, has died aged 82. He is known for his horror and B-movie SF. He also worked in television and SFnally is known for creating the series The Invaders (both the 1966 original and the 1995 re-boot). Regarding films, he is known for It's Alive (1974) that spawned two sequels, Q: The Winged Serpent (1982) and The Stuff (1985).
Windsor Davies, the British actor, has died aged 88. Best known for his non-genre role as Battery Sergeant Major Williams in the British sitcom It Ain't Half Hot Mum (1974–81), he had a booming, deep Welsh-accented voice. His genre contributions included appearing in the Doctor Who story 'The Evil of the Daleks' (1967). He also appeared in an episode of Gerry Anderson's UFO (1970) as well as the television adaptation of Gormenghast. In SF terms he is perhaps best known for providing the voice for Sergeant Major Zero in the Gerry Anderson series Terrahawks (1983-'86). His genre film roles included parts in Frankenstein Must Be Destroyed (1969) and Rupert and the Frog Song (1984)
Manfred Eigen, the German molecular biologist, has died aged 91. Originally studying geophysics, his postgraduate studies took him into the biological sciences and molecular biology. Eigen was awarded – along with Ronald George Wreyford Norrish and George Porter – the 1967 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for work on extremely fast enzyme reactions. He also theorised possible pre-biotic mechanisms for the evolution of life. He came up with what was to be called the Eigen Paradox. This states that the longer a DNA strand is the more prone it is to replicative errors. However, the DNA length for encoding proof reading genes was longer than this minimal low-error length. He also co-authored, with Ruthild Oswatitsch, his wife and scientific partner, The Laws of the Game: How The Principles of Nature Govern Chance (1983), Steps Towards Life (1992) and From Strange Simplicity to Complex Familiarity (2013). He was also a nifty amateur pianist.
Carol Emshwiller, the US short story writer, has died aged 97. Her SF writing garnered her: two short story Nebula Awards (2002 & 2005); the Philip K. Dick Award (2002) for the novel The Mount (concerning a humanity enslaved by aliens); the World Fantasy Award (1992) for the collection The Start of the End of It All (1990/'91); and the World Fantasy Award for Life Achievement (2005). Many of her shorts can be found in The Collected Stories of Carol Emshwiller (2011).
Albert Finney, the British actor, has died aged 82. He had an extremely distinguished career in a wide range of plays, films and TV mini-series following drama school beginning with the Royal Shakespeare Company. He is noted for turning down a CBE andlater a knighthood. His genre contributions include: the two Dennis Potter, diptych, TV mini-series Karaoke and Cold Lazarus (1996); scrooge (1970); Michael Crichton's Looker (1981); The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) and The Bourne Legacy(2012) as well as in flashback only Jason Bourne (2016); and playing Kilgore Trout in Kurt Vonnegut'sBreakfast of Champions (1999).
Roy Glauber, the US physicist, has died aged 93. He was one of the youngest scientists working on the Manhattan Project at Los Alamos. He is best known for his work on quantum theory of optical coherence. This was recognised in 2005 with his sharing the Nobel prize for physics. He was also well known to those attending the semi-spoof IgNobels award ceremonies where he swept the stage clean of paper airplane darts that are customarily thrown and as such he was known as 'the keeper of the broom'.
John Hamilton, the British book cover designer, has died aged 55. He ended up as Penguin's art director and did covers for countless author's works including Arthur Conan Doyle and George Orwell.
Jennifer Kelley, the US Doctor Who fan, has died aged 55. She was active in Chicago area Who fandom since the 1980s. She was a conrunner, notably with Chicago TARDIS and Visions. She was a co-founder of the fan forum Gallifrey Base and co-authored Red White and Who: The story of Doctor Who in America. She was also into costuming and assisted the organization of convention masquerades.
Bill Carter Jenkins, the US epidemiologist, has died aged 73. He trained as a mathematician with an interest in statistics. He then joined the US Public Health Service (PHS). His time there was noted for his discovering an untreated syphilis study of 400 American's of ethnic African origin who had been left untreated for three decades even though by then penicillin was known as an effective cure. In 1972 the story was leaked to the press by a colleague. A year later the study was stopped and it led to ethical development in the PHS. Jenkins then moved to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention where he strove to underpin social justice with god data. He also worked in the 1980s into AIDS prevention for ethnic minorities.
Richard Lacey, the British microbiologist, has died aged 78. He first came to the public's attention having in 1984 identified a new strain of salmonella infecting some of the country's chicken flocks. A few years later this contributed to a political crisis. then in the 1990s he expressed concern that 'mad cow disease' could infect humans with a CJD like disease. Both these crises came about from unregulated industrialisation of food production. He therefore helped to create the Food Standards Agency.
Michel Legrand, the French composer and jazz pianist, has died aged 86. He is best known for his music scores for films and here most famously 'Windmills of the Mind' for the non-genre thriller The Thomas Crown Affair (1968). His genre work includes music scores for the technothrillers James Bond Never Say Never Again (1983) and Ice Station Zebra (1968). His most notable contribution to mainstream SF was the music for the TV series Il Était une Fois… l'Espace [Once Upon a Time… Space] (1982) and the film Revenge of the Humanoids (1982) as well as the fantasies The Smurfs and the Magic Flute (1976) and Gulliver's Travels (1977).
George Locke, the British SF fan, author and bibliographer, has died aged 82. Under the name Ayresome Johns, his novel Pattern of Terror (1987) is a supernatural detective story. His SF bibliography series 'Ferret Fantasy's Christmas Annual' was published in a number of small volumes in the first half of the 1970s. His Science Fiction First Editions: A Select Bibliography and Notes for the Collector (1978) was subsequently expanded. This led to his Spectrum of Fantasy series of bibliographies saw titles published between 1980 and 2004. As a fan, notably he was on the committee of Britain's second Eastercon (1964) and his fanzine Smoke was popular at the end of the 1950s and early '60s.
Vonda N. McIntyre, the US geneticist turned SF author, has died aged 70 following being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer just two months previously. She is best known for her novel Dreamsnake (1978). It concerns a female protagonist who struggles through a destructively superstitious post-holocaust world to find here stolen healer snake with which she is genetically entwined. McIntyre, began Dreamsnake as a short story in 1973, 'Of Mist, and Grass, and Sand', which won a Nebula, and the city in the latter stages of the novel featured in her first book, The Exile Waiting (1975). In 1979 Dreamsnake won McIntyre another Nebula, as well as a Hugo for Best Novel, and came top of the annual Locus readers poll. She is also known for her four-book 'Starfarer' series (1989-1994). It concerns a Solar sailed starship on a long-term mission to first contact civilisations. Her The Moon and the Sun (1997) is a fantasy in which a sea monster is brought to the court of Louis XIV of France. It too won a Nebula. In addition to her own creative writing she was involved with cinematic SF having written a number of Star Trek and Star Wars novels, including Enterprise: The First Adventure and The Entropy Effect. She wrote the novelizations of the films Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, and Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home. A number of her short stories are collected in Fireflood and Other Stories (1979).
Walter Munk, the US oceanographer, has died aged 101. His work included that on: surface waves, geophysical implications of variations in the Earth's rotation, tides, internal waves, deep-ocean drilling into the sea floor, acoustical measurements of ocean properties, sea level rise, and climate change. During WWII he worked on ways to predict surf conditions for allied landings in the Pacific and D-Day. His interests were wide-ranging. In a paper, he mused – half jokingly he later admitted – that the night-day vertical migration of some species might have a significant effect on ocean mixing: bringing up cool water and helping take down warm water. (Though his conclusion was that the effect was minimal.) This notion (Munk, W. H. (1966) Abyssal recipes. Deep-Sea Research, vol. 13, p707-730.) subsequently gained some traction. (For example recently, Houghton, I. A., et al (2018) Vertically migrating swimmers generate aggregation-scale eddies in a stratified column. Nature, vol. 556, p497–500.) Controversially, in 1991 he ran an experiment channelling 221 decibel noise into the oceans on a global scale which is likely to have been detrimental to some marine wildlife. However, he is noted for coining the term 'wind-driven gyres'. As a nationally recognised expert in his field, he was part of the JASON think-tank that advised US presidents. He also was a founding member of the World Cultural Council. Today, the Walter Munk Award presented jointly by the Oceanography Society, the Office of Naval Research and the US Department of Defense Naval Oceanographic Office. It is named after him and given 'in Recognition of Distinguished Research in Oceanography Related to Sound and the Sea'.
Simon P. Norton , the British mathematician, has died aged 66. Much of his work was on group theory. He constructed the Harada–Norton group and in 1979 together with John Conway proved there is a connection between the Monster group and the j-function in number theory. This is called 'monstrous moonshine', and some conjectures arising from this were later proved by Richard Borcherds. He was an avid enthusiast of public transport and campaigned for busses. He was the subject of the biography The Genius In My Basement by Alexander Masters.
Michael O'Donnell, the British clinician cum journalist, has died aged 90. For 16 years he was editor of World medicine, a sort of Private Eyemagazine for doctors. He left the magazine in 1982 following a disagreement with the publishers over editorial policy and several other of the regular contributors and some of the staff also left in sympathy and the publication folded two years later. He also wrote regular columns for The Guardian, New Scientist and Vogue and later The Listener and Punch. He also campaigned for, and played a key part in getting, reform of the General Medical Council and ended up on its council as well as serving a stint as chair of its Standards Committee. He was able to speak out as he earned his keep outside of actually practicing medicine and therefore could not be swayed by career opportunities a post within the GMC might facilitate. With regard to the GMC, he described himself as 'rebel in residence'. He also regularly appeared on BBC Radio 4. He declined an OBE ‘for services to medicine and to journalism’.
Steve Ogden, the US fan, has died. He published fanzines and mini-comics through Spotted Zebra Press/New Spotted Zebra Press. He was a member of FAPA.
Arthur Pardee, the US biochemist, has died aged 97. He is known as the discoverer of the restriction point, in which a cell commits itself to certain cell cycle events during the G1 cycle. He spent much time looking at tumour growth and regulation, with a particular focus on the role of oestrogen in hormone-responsive tumours. He is known for the PaJaMo experiment that helped lay the groundwork for the later discovery by others of messenger RNA: the experiment's conclusions suggested that there was another form of RNA to discover. The experiment showed that protein synthesis from a gene could begin almost as soon as the gene entered an E. coli cell.
Alan Pearlman, the US electrical engineer, has died aged 93. In his 30s he spent five years working with NASA building amplifiers for the Gemini and Apollo projects. In 1969, with a small group of co-investors, he founded ARP (his initials) to build electrical musical instruments. Its most successful product were synthesisers as use in the SF film Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) and, mixed with natural sounds, the voice of R2-D2 in the first Star Wars film(1977). They were also used in some of Kraftwerk’s songs such as 'The Robots”. He referred to himself as being a nerd before the term nerd was invented.
Shane Rimmer, the Canadian actor, has died aged 89. He did much work for Gerry Anderson (including onCaptain Scarlet, UFO, The Secret Service and Space 1999) but is best known for voicing Scott Tracy in Thunderbirds (1964–1968). His genre-related film work included Dr. Strangelove (1964), Rollerball (1975), The Spy Who Loved Me (1977), The People That Time Forgot (1977), Warlords of Atlantis (1978), The Hunger (1983), Superman III (1983), Morons from Outer Space (1985), Year of the Come (1992), Space Truckers (1996) and Batman Begins (2005). He also had a number of uncredited appearances in You Only Live Twice (1967), Diamonds Are Forever (1971), Live and Let Die (1973), Star Wars (1977), Superman (1978) and Superman II (1980). With regard to his work on the techno-thriller Bond films, he is credited with appearing more Bonds of any actor other than the core, regular cast. His other genre television work notably included Doctor Who 'The Gunfighters' (1966). He was one of the Guests of Honour at the 24th Festival of Fantastic Films (2013). F. A. B. Shane… See also Beyond Anderson: Shane Rimmer.
Ron Smith, the British comics artist, has died aged 94. He worked for DC Thompson (on Hotspur, The Topper, The Dandy, The Beezer, The Victor and then IPC on 2000AD). His genre-related strips for DC Thompson included Nick Jolly and King Cobra. For IPC's 2000AD he drew Rogue Trooper and Judge Dredd and notably the classic Dredd epics 'The Day the Law Died' and 'The Judge Child'. He also co-created the Dredd-verse character 'Chopper'.
Tony 'Blindpew' Smith, the UK fan, has died aged 65. He was a regular at Novacons the past couple of decades.
David Thouless, the British physicist, has died aged 84. He specialised in the quantum state of matter hence things like superconductivity and superfluidity. He is probably best known for his 2016 Nobel Prize co-win for mathematical analysis of rare states of matter, such as superconductors, superfluids and thin magnetic films. He is also known for For atomic nuclei, he clearing up the concept of 'rearrangement energy' and he derived an expression for the moment of inertia of deformed nuclei. He is the author of Topological Quantum Numbers in Nonrelativistic Physics. Needless to say he had a brilliant mind. This was illustrated once when a visiting chess grandmaster came to Cambridge U. to take part in an exhibition match with 20 of the university chess club members. 19 of the 20 club members lost, but David Thouless won.
Jan-Michael Vincent, the US actor, has died aged 74. His genre roles included a number of films including: Damnation Alley (1977) loosely based on Roger Zelazney's novel; Alienator (1989); Extro 2 (1990) and Orbit (1996). In genre terms he is best known for his starring role in the TV series Airwolf (1984) that concerned a high-tech military helicopter.
Baroness Mary Warnock, the English philosopher, has died aged 94. Well known as a philosopher, she also served on voluntary bodies and advisory groups. This positioned her in 1974 to chair a UK inquiry on special education which in turn led to her chairing the Committee of Inquiry into Human Fertilisation and Embryology (1982-4). That inquiry's report informed those drafting the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Act 1990. among other things, it determined that no research could be done on human embryos after 14 days. This limit was because no neural tissue (hence no ability to feel pain) forms before the 14 day limit. It has been estimated that by the end of the 21st century some 400 million people will owe their existence to UK research carried out under the ethical guidelines determined by the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Act. She later chaired a Home Office Committee on animal experimentation (1984-9). She became a champion of the right to die. Along the way, she authored over a dozen books.
Gene Wolfe, the US Science Fiction/Fantasy author, has died aged 87. Despite never garnering much Hugo recognition (he was short-listed a few times) it is fair to say he was a master of speculative fiction and was respected by many fellow genre authors. Among his many books, he is arguably best known for 'The Book of the New Sun' tetralogy: The Shadow of the Torturer (1980), The Claw of the Conciliator (1981) (which won a Nebula and a Locus), The Sword of the Lictor (1982) (Locus Award winner), and The Citadel of the Autarch (1983). Added to these four is a postscript novel in the same universe, The Urth of the New Sun (1987). Finally, related to these are two other book series: 'The Book of the Long Sun' and 'The Book of the Short Sun'. The Best of Gene Wolfe: A Definitive Retrospective of his Finest Short Fiction (2009) is a collection of his shorts. He was presented the World Fantasy Award for Life Achievement in 1996 at that year's World Fantasy Convention.
Summer 2019
End Bits & Thanks
More science and SF news will be summarised in our Autumn 2019 upload in September
Thanks for information, pointers and news for this seasonal page goes to: Ansible, Fancylopaedia, Anthony Heathcote, SF Encyclopaedia, Boris Sidyuk, Kel Sweeny and Peter Wyndham. Additional thanks for news coverage goes not least to the very many representatives of SF groups and professional companies' PR/marketing folk who sent in news. These last have their own ventures promoted on this page. If you feel that your news, or SF news that interests you, should be here then you need to let us know (as we cannot report what we are not told). :-)
News for the next seasonal upload – that covers the Autumn 2019 period – needs to be in before the 3rd week in August. News is especially sought concerns SF author news as well as that relating to national SF conventions: size, number of those attending, prizes and any special happenings.
To contact us see here and try to put something clearly science fictional in the subject line in case your message ends up being spam-filtered and needs rescuing.
Be positive – Help spread SF news to fellow enthusiasts -- Bookmark as appropriate below:
Very many thanks. Meanwhile feel free to browse the rest of the site; key links at the bottom, below.
Want to be kept abreast of when we have something new?
