SF² Concatenation now has an entry in the Science Fiction Encyclopaedia . This surely is something of a coming-of-age moment for little old 32-year old SF² Concatenation . Having said that, we arguably own an apology to the Science Fiction Encyclopaedia as it was actually a few years ago one of their staff members requested information on Concatenation and this has only now just been provided… The entry can be found at SF-Encyclopedia.com/entry/science_fact_and_science_fiction_concatenation . (It is also more substantive that the one already existing at the Fancyclopedia.org .)

Glasgow now is the proposed venue for the bid for the UK to hold a Worldcon in 2024 . From four potential venues, last summer the bid team had whittled them down to two: Glasgow and London, for which we outlined the pros and cons . Previously known as the SECC, the Glasgow SEC (Scottish Event Campus) has already hosted two Worldcons - Intersection in 1995, and Interaction in 2005. The SEC has seen considerable growth in the last few years, including new onsite hotels and reworking and expansion of the spaces inside the convention centre. The SEC has recently announced a further £200 million (US$260 m) development plan to support the growth of conventions around the campus. Let's hope this new development includes lecture theatre space for smaller (100 – 250) specialist programme items as recent European hosted Worldcons have seen many unable to get into programme items due to the lack of space. It should be stressed, this not the British SF community's fault: there is no ideal conference venue in the British Isles for either a Worldcon type convention or a major international science conference underpinned by breakout programme items. Nonetheless, it will be good to see the Worldcon return (it was last in Britain in 2014 ) to the UK in 2024 should it win the bid. Bidding voting will take place in 2022 and the result announced at that year's Worldcon .

The 2019 Dublin Worldcon, membership rate has increased . The Dublin 2019 Attending Membership Rates rose in February. Full Adult Attending membership rates rise to €235 from €210. Irish First Worldcon rates, for adults from the island of Ireland attending their first Worldcon, rise to €150 from €130. Young Adult Attending membership rates rise to €150 from €130. As part of the convention's policy to encourage families and children to attend Dublin 2019, discounts of up to 10% for Adult-Child families of three or more members are available. Dublin 2019 - An Irish Worldcon will take place in the Convention Centre Dublin from 15th August to 19th August 2019. Activities will include the Hugo Awards presentations as well as a masquerade costume display. At Worldcons there are typically 650 to 800 separate programme items, including: author readings and autograph sessions, films and videos, academic presentations, and panel discussions. The Hugo Award nomination short-list has also been announced. See the news item earlier above .

Liu Cixin sparks controversy in China . Currently China's most famous SF author, Liu Cixin, has sparked controversy saying that he did most of his SF writing when at work as a software engineer at a state-owned power plant. Actually, apparently he made the comment a few years ago in an interview, but this has recently gained more traction in social media – re-posted more than 3,000 times in hours on Weibo, China’s answer to Twitter– following the success of the film adaptation of The Wandering Earth : it took in 2 billion Yuan (£230 million, US$300 million) in just a week. A China state department response followed: "Mr. Liu, this phenomenon you mentioned – more workers than available work -- is exactly why we are deepening reforms. The reforms are good, so the enterprises can focus on their business, and you can focus on writing novels." Reported by Bloomberg www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-02-13/chinese-scifi-writer-sparks-debate-on-slack-in-state-economy. +++ See also in film subsection below Wandering Earth film does well in US .

Sci-Fi London film fest – Some change . This year the event has moved to mid-month and will now be on Wednesday 15th - Wednesday 22nd May 2019. Also, there is a partial move back to the West End. In addition to the Stratford (east London) venue that has been used in recent years, there will also be screenings at Prince Charles Cinema in central London.

The Philip K. Dick Award winner has been announced . The winner for the distinguished original science fiction paperback published for the first time during 2018 in the US is Theory of Βastards by Audrey Schulman . A special citation was given to 48K by Claire North . The Philip K. Dick Award is presented annually with the support of the Philip K. Dick Trust for distinguished science fiction published in paperback original form in the United States. The award is judged by a small panel and sponsored by the Philadelphia Science Fiction Society and the Philip K. Dick Trust with the award ceremony being sponsored by the NorthWest Science Fiction Society and taking place at Norwescon. +++ Last year's Dick winner here .

The 2019 Seiun Award shortlist has been announced . The award is voted on by a major Japanese convention's registrants. There are a number of categories but the one of most interest to our largely English-speaking regulars is likely to be the 'Best Foreign Science Fiction Book' as it is intriguing to see how other nations view which mainly Anglophone titles they consider as worthy SF. Here the short-listed titles were:- Mecha Samurai Empire by Peter Tieryas Artemis by Andy Weir We Are Legion by Dennis E. Taylor Provenance by Ann Leckie Waking Gods by Sylvain Neuvel Six Wakes by Mur Lafferty Seveneves by Neal Stephenson +++ Last year's Seiun Award principal category wins are here .

The 2019 Kurd Laßwitz Preis shortlist has been announced . Kurd Laßwitz (1848-1910) of whom the German SF excellence awards are named, was a philosopher, historian of science, and SF writer. He kind of holds the same regard in Germany as H. G. Wells does in the British Isles. The awards were established in 1981. The prize is Germany's equivalent of the Nebula's in the US in that it is voted on by German authors, agents, editors and other SF professionals. There are a number of categories but the one of most interest to our largely English-speaking regulars is likely to be the 'Best Foreign Science Fiction Book' as it is intriguing to see how other nations view which mainly Anglophone titles they consider as worthy SF. Here the short-listed titles were:- Die Gabe [ The Power ] by Naomi Alderman Zwischen zwei Sternen [ A Closed and Common Orbit ] by Becky Chambers Walkaway [ Walkaway ] by Cory Doctorow Eiswelt [ Early Riser ] by Jasper Fforde Autonom [ Autonomous ] by Annalee Newitz New York 2140 [ New York 2140 ] by Kim Stanley Robinson Ich bin viele [ We Are Legion ] by Dennis E. Taylor Die Kinder der Zeit [ Children of Time ] by Adrian Tchaikovsky Central Station [ Central Station ] by Lavie Tidhar The award winners will be announced November.

Russia's Bastkon Awards were presented at Bastkon in January . Bastkon is an SF/F litcon for authors (especially young ones as encouragement and nurturing embryonic talent is a core goal of this event), editors and critics founded in 2001. Around 150 usually attend. (If you are one of our Western SF community regulars then think of this as Russia's version of the Milford weekend workshops.) The principal category win was for the Sword of the Bastion ( main juried award with 10,000 roubles prize money ) which this year went to Dmitry Kazakov . +++ See here for last year's Bastkons .

The 2019 Nebula Award nomination shortlists have been announced for 2018 works . The Nebula Awards are run by the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America (SFWA). The Awards themselves will be presented at the Nebula Weekend in May. The nominations are:- Novel The Calculating Stars by Mary Robinette Kowal The Poppy War by R. F. Kuang Blackfish City by Sam J. Miller Spinning Silver by Naomi Novik Witchmark by C. L. Polk Jade City by Fonda Lee Trail of Lightning by Rebecca Roanhorse Novella Fire Ant by Jonathan P. Brazee The Black God’s Drums by P. Djeli Clark The Tea Master and the Detective by Aliette de Bodard Alice Payne Arrives by Kate Heartfield Gods, Monsters, and the Lucky Peach by Kelly Robson Artificial Condition by Martha Wells Novelette The Only Harmless Great Thing by Brooke Bolander 'The Last Banquet of Temporal Confections' by Tina Connolly 'An Agent of Utopia' by Andy Duncan 'The Substance of My Lives, the Accidents of Our Births' by Josériarte 'The Rule of Three' by Lawrence M. Schoen 'Messenger' by Yudhanjaya Wijeratne Short Story 'Interview for the End of the World' by Rhett C. Bruno 'The Secret Lives of the Nine Negro Teeth of George Washington' by Phenderson DjeiClark 'Going Dark' by Richard Fox 'And Yet' by A. T. Greenblatt 'Witch’s Guide to Escape: A Practical Compendium of Portal Fantasies' by Alix E. Harrow 'The Court Magician' by Sarah Pinsker The Ray Bradbury Award for Dramatic Presentation The Good Place “Jeremy Bearimy” ( trailer here ) Black Panther ( trailer here ) A Quiet Place ( trailer here ) Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse ( trailer here ) Dirty Computer ( trailer here ) Sorry to Bother Yo ( trailer here ) The Andre Norton Award for Young Adult (Juvenile) SF/F Book Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyem Aru Shah and the End of Time by Roshani Chokshi A Light in the Dark by A. K. DuBoff Tess of the Road by Rachel Hartman Dread Nation by Justina Ireland Peasprout Chen: Future Legend of Skate and Sword by Henry Lien The winners will be announced in May. Discussion : One of the 'Best Novel' nominations, Blackfish City by Sam J. Miller, we cited back in the spring as one of our recommendations for Best SF Novels of 2018 . Three on the Dramatic Presentation award shortlist -- A Quiet Place , Sorry to Bother You and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse we cited back in the spring as one of our recommendations for Best SF Films of 2018 .

Th awards e 2019 British SF Association (BSFA Awards) have been presented at the 2019 Eastercon in London. The shortlist for Best Novel consists of:- Dave Hutchinson – Europe at Dawn (Solaris) Yoon Ha Lee – Revenant Gun (Solaris) Emma Newman – Before Mars (Ace Books) Gareth L Powell – Embers of War (Titan Books) Tade Thompson – Rosewater (Orbit) And the winner is the author Gareth L Powell and Embers of War . Other categories (and this year's winners) are for artwork (Likhain for 'In the Vanishers’ Palace'), non-fiction (Aliette de Bodard for 'On motherhood and erasure: people-shaped holes, hollow characters and the illusion of impossible adventures') and short stories(Ian McDonald for 'Time Was'). The awards are presented annually by the BSFA, based on a vote of its members and on and off over the years – currently on – members of the British national science fiction convention Eastercon.

Film clip download tip! : Star Trek: Temporal Anomaly is a new two part film . It has been several years in the making by Trekkie fans by arrangement with CBS. It is billed as the first fan film to combine all of the Star Trek eras into one project. However, note, these are Trek fans actng. See the part one here .

Film clip download tip! : Alien: Night Shift short film . To celebrate Alien's 40th anniversary and in partnership with Tongal, 20th Century Fox is releasing new Alien-universe short films. Written and directed by Aidan Brezonick, Night Shift concerns a missing space trucker who is discovered hung-over and disoriented, his co-worker suggests a nightcap as a remedy. Near closing time, they are reluctantly allowed inside the colony supply depot where the trucker's condition worsens, leaving a young supply worker alone to take matters into her own hands… You can see the 9-minute short here .

Film clip download tip! : Alien: Containment short film . To celebrate Alien's 40th anniversary and in partnership with Tongal, 20th Century Fox is releasing new Alien-universe short films. Written and directed by Chris Reading, Containment concerns four survivors from a ship that has just blown up and who find themselves stranded aboard a small escape pod in deep space. Trying to piece together the details around the outbreak that led to their ship's destruction, they find themselves unsure to trust whether or not one of them might be infected… You can see the 9-minute short here .

Film clip download tip! : Dune's charismatic leadership . How charismatic leaders can take followers to disaster. Author Frank Herbert lived through the rise of the Nazis in Germany an the communist revolution turn into a dictatorship. He has warnings based on charismatic leaders embedded in Dune . (Of relevance to the era of Trump and Farrage? You decide.) You can see the 6-minute episode here .

Film clip download tip! : Dune's ecological message analysed ? Dune is a 'quasi' ecological novel. Nature is not just the background setting, but firmly integrated into systems of the world. Frank Herbert explores big ideas around environmental conservation, through the spice that must flow. ('Quasi' ecological because the ecology of Dune is nonsensical and unbelievable to a qualified ecologist or environmental scientist. It is though intriguing.) You can see the 6-minute episode here .

Film clip download tip! : Dune's plots analysed ? Plots within plots. It is a many layered book that is the opposite of the confident man trope often found in Golden age SF: all the characters are wrong. The Emperor is wrong about the Harkonnen, Paul is wrong about his ability to avoid his purpose, the Harkonnen are wrong about their plot's consequences… etc . Extra Sci-Fi notes that Herbert deconstructs the competent man by carefully demonstrating how all of the characters make bad assumptions on faulty premises... This is the first of three warnings Herbert has for us in Dune . You can see the 6-minute episode here .

Film clip download tip! : How did Dune get into print ? It was a far from a smooth ride as YouTube's Extra Sci-Fi notes. Frank Herbert's epic novel began as a photograph of the Oregon coastline--literally, the dunes themselves. From there it grew into a poem, then three books, then a serial in John W. Campbell's Analog magazine, and then at last... a car repair manual publisher..? You can see the 7-minute episode here .

Film clip download tip! : How The Lord of the Rings shaped science fiction . YouTube's Extra Sci Fi demonstrates that Tolkien's masterpiece has shaped a lot of SF with its themes of passing the baton between generations and concomitant successive generation diminution necessitating re-booting. You can see the 6-minute episode here .

Film clip download tip! : The YouTube channel Extra Sci-Fi is back for a third season . First up is Tolkien and Herbert - The World Builders . Mythic world-building and intentionality just were not staples of science fiction until the works of J. R. R. Tolkien and Frank Herbert were published… You can see the 6-minute episode here .

Stan Lee cameos, to continue for a while . The folk behind the Marvel films have revealed that they still have some Stan Lee cameos in the can. So, though Stan has sadly passed he will be appearing in a few more Marvel films, though they don't have that many. Meanwhile, here is a compilation of Stan Lee Marvel film cameos .

Guardians of the Galaxy will be back for the final in the trilogy says star, and the director returns Chris Pratt has affirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy vol.3 will happen. Production was due to start last year ( 2018 ) but did not due to Disney sacking director James Gunn despite appeals from fans and cast . Apparently Gunn's script was to be used. Then it was announced that Disney had re-hired James Gunn.

Bill & Ted to go on a third time travel adventure The second sequel will be released 31 years after the 1989 first film that featured two school slackers travelling through time to get help from historical figures for their homework assignment. It will be called Bill & Ted Face the Music and is currently slated for an August 2020 release. Bodacious! +++ Long-time coming sequels have been something of a trend with SFnal examples including: Blade Runner 2049 released 35 years after Ridley Scott's 1982 original; Mad Max: Fury Road was released nearly 30 years after the last (the third) Mad Max film, Mad Max: Beyond the Thunderdome ; Ghostbusters reboot came out some 27 years after the 1989 Ghostbusters II ; Independence Day II came out two decades after the original; and Incredibles 2 came out 14 years after the original.

World War Z&nbsap 2 pre-production halted . The sequel has already seen a directorial change from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’s J. A. Bayona to Gone Girl’s David Fincher . It looks like the proposed budget was too big for Paramount who have called a halt to work. The film had been tentatively slated for a 2020 release, but that now seems unlikely. So it is development hell for the film for the time being.

Wonder Woman sequel to be set in the 1980s . This will be obvious from the follow-up's slated title, Wonder Woman 1984 . The Director Patty Jenkins apparently feels that the 1980s – the decade in which she grew up – was not only one of funny trends and questionable fashion choices, but a pre-9/11 era of comparative optimism. The film is due to première the summer 2020. Original film's trailer here .

Morbius , the Spiderman spin-off, is slated to screen in 2020 . Jared Leto is to star as the scientist turned vampire. Former Doctor Who Matt Smith will also be in the cast.

Ghostbusters re-boot slated to screen in 2020 . The re-boot will reference the original film. It will be directed by Jason Reitman, son of director Ivan Reitman of the 1984 original. The 2016 female led Ghostbusters , directed by Paul Feig and starring Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig, got a tepid reception and making 'just' (in Hollywood terms) US$229m (£178m) worldwide. Sony therefore were reluctant to continue with that particular reboot, instead return to the original source material.

Avatar sequel filming has wrapped . The four sequels will be thematically linked (the theme being human greed) but apparently not just the last two , but all, can be considered as standalone. It is thought that the first sequel will focus on the oceans of Pandora and may be called Avatar: The Way of Water and is currently slated for a December 2020 premiere. The remaining three films are thought to be titled Avatar: The Seed Bearer , Avatar: The Tulkun Rider and Avatar: The Quest for Eywa .

Disney+ streaming service launch announced . It's official! Disney+ will launch in November in N. America. Insomeprt of the world folk may have to wait longer as Disney secures global streaming rights to some content. The new streaming service will include Dinsey related companies works including Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic and Star Wars , for a monthly subscription price of US$6.99 (£5.60p), or annual US$69.99. In India. Disney already owns the streaming service Hotstar with its 300 million subscribers. In Britain there already is the Disney Life streaming service. Presumably there will be some sort of merger with these services when Disney+ arrives? Another question – given we already have Netflix and now Apple TV+ – is how many streaming services will people be prepared to subscribe?

UK computer gaming worth more to economy than film and music combined ! OK, so this is not television SF but this is the closest fit news section on this page. With science fiction and fantasy a mainstay of computer gaming, the sector is now worth £5.7 billion (US7bn).

Britain's BBC and ITV to create rival to create to Netflix . The BBC, of course, created Doctor Who , Sherlock and Blake's 7 , while ITV gave us The Avengers , The Prisoner , Gerry Anderson series among others. Both the BBC and ITV already have their BritBox streaming service in N. America with some 500,000 subscribers. The plan now is to have this in the British Isles and also to expand it to make the respective companies' back-catalogues available as box sets. It is hoped that the service will be launched later this year ( 2019 ) with a monthly charge that might be as low as £5 (US$6.50¢).

Wild Seed novel to be adapted by Amazon . The 1980 novel by Octavia Butler and scripted by author Nnedi Okorafor and Wanuri Kahiu. The novel concerns a time-spanning (1690 – far future) 6,000 year old body changer who engages on his own breeding programme to create superior humans. This is part of Octavia Butler's 'Patternist' sequence.

Marvel ''What If' animated TV series forthcoming . The series is inspired by Marvel's 'What If' comic series of the 1970s. The original 11-volume comic series imagined what would happen if certain key events in the Marvel-verse happened differently. For example, what might have happened if Loki originally found the hammer and not Thor? Or, what if Spiderman had joined the Fantastic Four (effectively an alternate version of Amazing Spiderman no. 1 (1963)), or Captain America had not vanished during WWII? The series will launch on the new, forthcoming Disney+ streaming service.

Worzel Gummidge : unbroadcast animated series pilot discovered . Worzel Gummidge was a scarecrow that came to life and the central character for a kids' fantasy TV show that ran for four seasons from 1979 and which starred Jon ( Doctor Who ) Pertwee and Una ( Till Death Do Us Part & Sherlock ) Stubbs. The claymation animation pilot was made but then Jon Pertwee died in May 1996 which put paid to the series being developed. +++ Meanwhile, the BBC is considering re-booting the series.

The Dark Horse Resident Alien comic to be a new TV series . Not to be confused with the Alien film franchise, the Dark Horse comic concerns an alien who landing on Earth takes the identity of a small-town Colorado doctor named Harry Vanderspiegle. This leads him to question his perspective of humans. Dark Horse Entertainment are one of the executive producers, so expect a firm connection with the original source material. It will air first on SyFy.

Krypton season 2 to feature Lobo . Lobo is a fringe character in the DC comics universe. He first appeared in Omega Men #3 (1983). Having made a few guest appearances, in 1990 he had his own four-part comic mini-series. His origins have changed a little since his first appearance. He is the last Czarnian after killing every other member of the species. He enjoys mindless violence and intoxication, and killing is an end in itself. He is arrogant and self-centred, focusing almost solely on his own pleasures, although he proudly lives up to the letter of his promises – but always no more or no less than what he promised. He has a strict personal code of honour in that he will never violate the letter of an agreement and a fondness to protect space dolphins. Krypton season 2 will air later this year.

Arrow to end with season 8 . Currently in season 7, Arrow will end at the end of a short, 10-episode, season 8. Though the show's ratings are not that bad, they have been declining, plus it becomes more expensive as time continues to contract actors to the cast. Arrow's home is the US channel CW and Warner Brothers. The show, is based on the DC hero, the Green Arrow. CW has a major involvement in televisual adaptations of DC characters such as The Flash with shows subsequent to Arrow including Supergirl , Black Lightning and Legends of Tomorrow . The next to join this cannon could well be Batwoman that has had a pilot made and a cameo in a Flash/Arrow/Supergirl crossover. CW's DC-verse maestro has apparently signed a multi-million dollar deal with Warners to stay on as a producer until 2024. In the British Isles such shows currently tend to be aired on FreeView 11, Pick.

The Lost Boys film (1987) to be a TV series ? Well, a pilot has been commissioned by CW in the USA. Warner Brothers, the original film's studio, will be producing in conjunction with Gulfstream TV. The original film's trailer here .

The film of Heinlein's classic novel, Starship Troopers (1959), could be back as a television series ? Some of the Paul Verhoeven 1997 film's cast are apparently willing should the proposal go ahead, though Paul Verhoeven himself is not onboard. Ed Neumeier, the 1997 film's screenwriter is behind this news, though things are still tentative.

Red Dwarf to return with series 13 . Baby Cow Productions are currently filming series XIII and Dave of UKTV will screen the series in Britain later this year ( 2019 ). Series XI and XII were filmed back-to-back but so far only series XIII has been green lit. Doug Naylor is again scripting. All thecast are back – Robert Llewellyn as Kryten, Danny John-Jules as Cat, Craig Charles as Lister and Chris Barrie as Rimmer.

A brand new The Walking Dead series has been commissioned . The new series will be set in the future and feature the next generation of survivors: those who have been born into the post-apocalyptic world. Its principal protagonist will be two female survivors. The first season of the yet-to-be-named series will consist of 10 episodes. Shooting will begin in a few weeks time. +++ Meanwhile the extant companion series to The Walking Dead , Fear The Walking Dead , will see season five begin in June on AMC in the US.

The Walking Dead's Michonne (Danai Gurira) is to cease being a regular on the show . The dreadlocked, the katana-wielding Michonne joined the show in season 2. She will appear in season 10 but only in a few episodes spread across the season. The reason for her leaving is apparently career related: outside of The Walking Dead Danai Gurira plays Okoye, the leader of the Dora Milaje (the Wakandan secret service in the Black Panther films) and other parts beckon. Yet, if she is not killed off in The Walking Dead storyline, it may be that she returns in some of the proposed Walking Dead films . The Walking Dead right now is just finishing its 9th season.

The Game of Thrones episode uploaded to Amazon early . The second episode of the final series was uploaded early so that Amazon Prime members were able to watch it several hours before it was scheduled. This followed the previous week when DirecTV Now customers saw the first episode four hours early!

Also new to Netflix – a series reminiscent of A Quiet Place and also more zombies . It is called The Silence . A Quiet Place was out last summer. Also new to Netflix is Black Summer . It is a zombie type show and season 1 is available now.

Love, Death & Robots recently launched . The series launched ten days prior to posting this season's news on Netflix. It is an anthology series of 18 short stories each 10 to 15 minutes long. It is a combination of animation and live action. Think, flash versions of The Twilight Zone or The Outer Limits . See the trailer here .

Doctor Who is Rotten Tomatoes critics' best 'TV SF/Fantasy' show of 2018 ! Rotten Tomatoes awards are divided into two: the audience (all Rotten Tomato users who gave a score, see previous Daredevil item above) and critics (their panel of reviewers). It is important to make this distinction. By 31st December 2018 (so before the New Year special ) it had attracted a weighted average critics' score of 93%. However its audience score was only a paltry 22%. This discrepancy is not common on Rotten Tomatoes: the runner-up show, Westworld garnered a critics score of 85% and an audience score of 73%, and Daredevil (see previous item above for best 'superhero' show) received a 96% critics score and 95% audience score.

Daredevil is Rotten Tomatoes fans' best 'Superhero' TV show of 2018 ! Despite, or maybe because of, the show's recent cancellation , season 3 picked up the Golden Tomato Awards Fans’ Choice winner for Audience Favourite TV Show of 2018. It beat: season 3 of the 2018 Hugo-winning The Good Place ; season 1 of Cobra Kai ; season 5 of BoJack Horseman ; and the debut season of The Haunting of Hill House . Daredevil season 3 trailer here .

New black author SF/F book list launched by the independent publisher Onwe Press . The list will feature SF/F works primarily by black authors as, the publishers say, "black women diversity is important to us." The first title will be released this summer and written by Reni Amayo, co-owner of Onwe Press. It is an ancient African fantasy.

Philip Pullman's second instalment in his 'Book of Dust' series will be out in October ( 2019 ) . The first volume of the 'Book of Dust' was the 'His Dark Materials' trilogy that was a worldwide hit being translated into 40 languages and selling over 17.5 million copies. That was 17 years ago. The first in the new series will be The Secret Commonwealth and set is set 20 years after the first book, La Belle Sauvage , and 7 years after the end of the 'His Dark Materials' trilogy. Lyra and Malcolm find that their lives are helplessly entangled again. They embark on a journey to a mysterious desert in Central Asia, where they hope to find, at last, the secret of Dust… The book is being published ahead of a BBC 1 adaptation of 'His Dark Materials', starring Dafne Keen, James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Given that the first book, La Belle Sauvage in its first year sold 305,705 copies in the UK in hardback(!) and over a million worldwide, thie new book is likely to do well.

'Haunted Library of Horror Classics' novel and collection series of old greats is coming . It will be published by the Horror Writers Association (HWA) and Poisoned Pen Press (an imprint of Sourcebooks). The first off the block will be Gaston LeRoux’s Phantom of the Opera . Subsequent titles will include: The Beetle (Richard Marsh); Vathek (William Beckford); House on the Borderland William Hope Hodgson; The Parasite and Other Tales of Terror (Sir Arthur Conan Doyle); and The King in Yellow (Robert Chambers).

In the middle of the night, in a house on a quiet street in suburban Minneapolis, intruders silently murder Luke Ellis's parents and load him into a black SUV. The operation takes less than two minutes. Luke will wake up at The Institute, in a room that looks just like his own, except there's no window. And outside his door are other doors, behind which are other kids with special talents — telekinesis and telepathy — who got to this place the same way Luke did: Kalisha, Nick, George, Iris, and 10-year-old Avery Dixon. They are all in Front Half. Others, Luke learns, graduated to Back Half, "like the roach motel," Kalisha says. "You check in, but you don't check out." In this most sinister of institutions, the director, Mrs. Sigsby, and her staff are ruthlessly dedicated to extracting from these children the force of their extra-normal gifts. There are no scruples here. If you go along, you get tokens for the vending machines. If you don't, punishment is brutal. As each new victim disappears to Back Half, Luke becomes more and more desperate to get out and get help. But no one has ever escaped from the Institute.

Margaret Atwood is to have a British Isles tour this autumn . The tour is to promote the release of her The Handmaid's Tale sequel, The Testaments . Atwood says: " Dear Readers: Everything you've ever asked me about Gilead and its inner workings is the inspiration for this book. Well, almost everything! The other inspiration is the world we've been living in. " Events include: Waterstones, Piccadilly, London, 9th Sept; National Theatre, London, 10th Sept; Sage Gateshead, 26th Oct; The Lowry, Salford, 27th Oct; Birmingham Symphony Hall, 28th Oct; New Theatre, Oxford, 30th; Brighton Dome, 31st Oct; and the National Concert Hall, Dublin, 2nd Nov 2019.

Neil Gaiman thanks supporters of the Comic Book Legal Defence Fund . The Comic Book Legal Defence Fund (CBLDF), a non-profit body that counters censorship of comics by providing free legal counsel and other assistance to creators, writers, and artists. "Over the past century, almost every piece of pop culture that we love, has been attacked and censored by people looking for something 'dangerous' they can control," says Neil. He adds: "It started with comics. This kind of censorship nearly destroyed comic books when I was a small boy and those old ideas about comics being bad for you continue to this day." His YouTube thank you – with a little more about the fund's work – is here .

Neil Gaiman is going to take up writing in his retirement. Shock! Drama! Probe ! Whoa! What? Who How? Why…? Steady on, we'll explain. Neil has for the past year been working solidly with Amazon TV on the adaptation of Good Omens . This will premiere shortly (May, 2019). He has also had a remote hand in the American Gods adaptation. What this has meant is that for around a year Neil has not written anything. Which brings us up to date and now Gaiman reportedly saying: "I'm gonna be a retired showrunner. And in my retirement, I'm thinking about taking up writing." which is all very good news for us. +++ Meanwhile, elsewhere on SF² Concatenation there's an article by Neil written for us back in 1990 and our print days before Neil became Neil Gaiman: Quorn versus the Microwave Popcorn! .

The SFWA increases its word rate to 8 US cents . In January the day after we posted last season's news, the Science Fiction Writers of America (who run the Nebula Awards among other things) increased their recommended word rate for short SF/F fiction from six to eight US cents per word. The SFWA supports fair compensation for writers. They hope the new Professional Rate will encourage short fiction publishers to increase their payment rates. The change is the result of market analyses conducted by SFWA Board members combined with inflation since 2014 when the SFWA last amended its recommended pay rate.

Preliminary data on last year's book trade from key countries around the world is now out:- France : Retail book sales (more or less equivalent to BookScan in the UK) are down 1.7%. Since 2009, France has only seen one year of growth. Germany : Marginal growth seen. However, this masks that sales from bricks & mortar bookshops (as opposed to online) saw unit sales down 2.3%; online sales continue to grow. Spain : The data here is currently less complete but suggests that a 2% growth in the sales of print books. If so 2018 will be the 5th year in a row for the growth of print book sales. Italy ; Sales from bricks & mortar bookshops are down, but add in sales from online Amazon and Italy's book trade has seen some growth. Australia : The book trade sector remains steady, but print book sales are up. Digital sales now occupy 18% of the market (from a peak share of 29%in 2013). USA : The first 11 months of 2018 saw near zero growth in the book trade; the trade was almost flat. But the unit sales of print books, for the 6th year in a row, were up 1.3% on 11 months of 2017. China : As its economy has boomed in the 21st century so this has been mirrored in China's book trade sector. Overall (both print and e-books) retail sales were up 11.3% in 2018. This continues the recent trend of double-digit growth. However, bricks & mortar bookshop sales were down 6.7% while online sales were up 24.7%. Of note, China is experimenting with a few unstaffed bookshops that rely on self-service, motion detection and face recognition.

E-book sales from Britain's big five publishers sees 3% growth in 2018 over 2017 . The big five are: Hachette (whose SF imprints include Gollancz, Orbit, Headline, Hodder, Quercus and Jo Fletcher books), Penguin Random House (whose SF imprints include Transworld, Bantam, Del Rey, BBC, Century & Arrow), Pan Macmillan (whose SF imprints include Tor) and Simon & Schuster. Together, they account for nearly half of UK book retail (BookScan) sales. Looking at e-book sales valued at over £2 per unit ( i.e. excluding heavily discounted promotional loss leaders or remaindered titles) then the total number of e-books sold in 2018 was 49.6 million copies.

British publishers prepare for Brexit . In the run up to Easter, many of the large publishers have been making preparations for a 'no deal' Brexit as British politicians shout at each other in the biggest debacle since they caused the financial crash in Britain back in 2007/8. (Our Chancellor said regulation of the financial sector 'with a light touch' while the opposition said even less regulation. A policy that worked really well when US banks incorrectly valued sub-prime mortgage packages). Measures publishers are taking to prepare for Brexit include some of them identifying mainland continental printers for books likely to sell well in mainland Europe. Attention has also been given to paper supplies with some publishers stocking a few months worth. Book runs are also being made a little longer with a view to warehousing until sales remove them. Some publishing houses are ensuring that they have a good stock of their long-running, best-selling backlist titles. Finally, some titles, where authors submit their MSs early, are being brought forward in their publishing schedule.

People's e-books held on Microsoft’s eBook store to be deleted . Microsoft is closing its eBook store down, and with it any books bought through the service will no longer be readable. Users will see their book collection disappear because the company has decided it’s no longer worth keeping the store running. Microsoft says it will provide compensation. Reported by the BBC notes that e-book stores from Amazon, Apple, Google, Kobo, Barnes and Noble all follow broadly the same rules. You’re buying a licence to read, not a licence to own. Separately, those storing data on internet clouds may also want to pay attention: back-up your data yourself on a drive or USB you control. +++ see also 12 years worth of music uploads lost in cyberspace story later below .

Amazon leaks 540 million Facebook user details . This is the latest leak from Amazon servers in which Facebook user details were left open to public access. It occurred on Amazon S3 servers. The data included account names, ID numbers, comments and reactions but not passwords. A smaller non-Facebook database of 22,000 people that listed names, passwords and email addresses was also discovered and deleted. This latest news builds on a previous Facebook leak in September 2018, of information on 50 million users that was exposed by a security flaw. Also, earlier last year ( 2018 ), Facebook revealed that data on millions of users had been harvested by data science company Cambridge Analytica.

Data Protection complaints against Amazon as well as Apple, Google, Netflix and Spotify have been filed with the European Union . The data privacy campaign group NYOB has filed the complaints believing that these firms (and others) are not fully compliant with EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) . GDPR requires data holders to provide the information the hold on people to those respective people in a machine readable and readily understandable form as well as letting them know with whom they have shared the data. NYOB says that Amazon and others are not fully compliant. +++ Google has also recently been fined 50 million euros (£44m) by the French data regulator CNIL, for a breach of the EU GDPR.

The European Parliament approves copyright reform. Search engines and news aggregate platforms should pay to use links from news websites. Larger technology companies to be responsible for material posted without a copyright licence . We reported on this proposal back in the autumn last year and now it has gone through the EU Parliament. Article 11, requires online platforms to pay publishers a fee if they link to their news content. Article 13 gets websites to enforce copyright and it could mean that every online platform that allows users to post text, sounds, code or images (such as Facebook, Amazon, Scribd or YouTube) will need some form of content-recognition system to review and potentially filter if deemed a copyright violation, all material that users upload. Some say that this will hinder freedom of passing on news and spreading music and disseminating information; others, that it will protect artists' incomes. There are sound arguments on both sides. The next step will be for member nations to approve the EU Parliament's decision and then they have two years to implement it. However, there as there is not the filter technology capable of implementing it, it could mean that sites like YouTube will have to radically change.