Talking of origins, October 2018 sees the 40th anniversary of Hatfield PSIFA which was founded in the first term of the 1978/9 academic year, at Hatfield Polytechnic as was, to provide a focus to 'encourage the enjoyment of SF and fantasy in all its forms' among that college's students. PSIFA was arguably reasonably successful with its first two years seeing: regular Wednesday meetings of talks; quizzes; video and (celluloid) film screenings; Saturday SF/fantasy game playing; fortnightly writers workshop; and even a weekly radio show on the campus station. It went on to run an annual Shoestringcon SF conventions for at least its first decade. There were also field trips to Novacons, Eastercons and UK Worldcons. By the time Hatfield Polytechnic became Hertfordshire University, the university's two longest running, active student clubs/societies were the Rugby Club and PSIFA. The PSIFA connection with SF² Concatenation is that two of SF² Concatenation's three founding editors ( G. and J. ) were first generation PSIFAns. In recent years, these two, plus two other first generation PSIFAns, have had an annual reunion in a pleasant, Bedfordshire rural pub near a rail station a few stations north of Hatfield. These four had wondered, to mark PSIFA's 40th anniversary, whether to open this reunion up to other Old Age PSIFAns and even the current generation (though their interest in SF has waned having succumbed to the Dark Side and table top gaming). Back in 2008 there were two PSIFA 30th anniversary events . It is probably too late to organise anything this year (2018) for a true 40th celebration, given how people's diaries fill up months in advance. However, it may be possible to organise a late event next year? (After all the founding academic year was 1998/9 so the 40th academic year is 2018/9 and indeed PSIFA's first convention – Shoestringcon 1: Polycon '79 – was held in the autumn of 1979.)

Fan Activity Achievement (FAAn) Awards for 2018, presented at Corflu in Toronto . First a little history as we are not N. American, which is where most of the Corflu cons are held. The original print SF2 Concatenation began in 1987 with support of a couple of members ( Chuck and Harry of the MaD SF group (Manchester and District SF which is not to be confused with the former, neighbouring BaD [Bolton] SF Group). Some associated with MaD SF in the past have moved and one such, Bill Burns, all the way to the US. But he is still very much involved in SF and returns to Brit Cit each year for the annual British natcon (the British Eastercon), while in the US he overseas the excellent e-Fanzines assemblage of online fanzines . And now this last has been recognised by the North American Fan Activity Achievement (FAAn) Awards with Bill's eFanzines winning the Award in the on-line activity category. Congratulations Bill.

The summer saw two of SF² Concatenation's founding editors ( Graham and Jonathan along with a number associated with BECCON (it was at BECCON's Eastercon in 1987 that SF² Concatenation was launched ) gather. This followed last year's 30th anniversary reunion which went sufficiently well that we did it again (and looks like we might also do next year). As with last year we met in a pleasant, rural pub with a huge garden a few seconds walk from a SE Midlands rail station.

Locus magazine is 50 years old . Locus is effectively the literary SF trade magazine for N. America but does touch upon written SF elsewhere. It can also be found in a more limited form online at LocusMag.com (the online film reviews are particularly good). Our best wishes for Locus' second half-century.

Now is the time to check out Judge Dredd and the world of 2000AD ! If you have ever wondered what all the fuss was about with Judge Dredd then now ( from 19th September 2018 ) is arguably a good time to check Dredd out as the monthly Judge Dredd Megazine sees its 400th edition. The advantage for those wanting a taste is that this Judge Dredd Megazine issue sees all new adventures: newcomers will not jump into the middle of a graphic strip story. Also, to mark the 400th edition, this edition will be 100 pages and perfect bound. It will feature strips on: Judge Anderson: Psi Division (radiation from the nuclear war has created mutants, some of whom have telepathic abilities and are used by the Justice Department); Devlin Waugh (a tough, playboy vampire employed by the Vatican in the Dredd universe); Lawless (an off-world settlement of Dredd's Mega-City One, isolated by Munce Incorporated due to industrial irregularities: a futuristic wild west version of judging); and, of course, old stony face himself, Judge Dredd , plus others. All at the price of a paperback (£7.99) and available in most newsagents while stocks last through to the end of the month, possibly longer in specialist SF bookshops. Scrotnig.

Free SF Art to spur interest in SF Art . FreeArt.com offers free, gallery-quality 8x10 art prints and a wide variety of wall art and decor. Their idea is to give away the 8x10 prints free of charge (shipping/handling not included), with the hope that people may be interested in our other pieces. They currently have over 22,000 pieces of sci-fi art, See Free Sci-Fi Art Prints .

There are currently two Worldcon bids for 2025: Seattle, USA, and Perth, Australia . To be honest Australia's 2025 bid is going to have to work very hard to both convince folk that they are capable of running a half-decent Worldcon and attract physically attending members, such was the shambles of the 2010 Australian Worldcon . 2010's only saving graces were the excellent venue and superb triple film streams: the abortive programme, hotel room party contract debacle, the pre-con climate change 'academic' symposium failures (see the link for a review) cannot be forgotten in a hurry. Any Worldcon – to take one example – that tells you to ditch the entire programme schedule booklet on arrival, as a new programme was being developed on day one, cannot in any way be described as a success. Australia 2025 may get a sympathy vote, or support as an out-of-N. America Worldcon, but if it does it may not get many overseas warm body attendance other than the absolutely die-hard Worldcon regulars. This is not to say that Australia 2025 cannot turn things around but they are going to have to work extremely hard on their bidding profile which needs to demonstrate clearly that they have genuinely learned lessons from 2010. (That begins with recognising them.) Having said that, if they can demonstrate that they have got their act together, for those of us in NW Europe, 2025 would be a lot easier to get to now that there are direct, non-stop flights from London to Perth.

The 2024 Worldcon . There's currently one bid and that's for Great Britain. Britain has a reasonable reputation for Worldcons having held over half a dozen from the 1960s and last in 2014 . Some news further to previous as to the potential venue cities being considered. The venue problem those running Britain's bid is that whichever city they go for there is an issue: Britain simply does not have a decent conference venue for something like a Worldcon or even major international science conferences as even the Council for Science & Technology Institutions (now rebranded as the Science Council) noted way back in the 1990s (and something that's truly embarrassing for us to admit about SF² Concatenation's home nation). The news this season is that Liverpool is no longer being considered as the hosting city. This really is welcome news for many reasons which need not be recounted here. This leaves the bid runners considering London (BritCit) and Glasgow (CalHab). London has the hotel space near to the ExCel Conference Centre and would attract a few thousand extra registrants from those living in the populous SE England who can commute in, but all the venue's small break-out session rooms (where much of the programme would be held) together only cater for a couple of thousand (something we noted before the 2014 event itself ). It might be possible to restrict numbers attending, but such are the venue hire costs that the registration price for a smaller event would be prohibitive (for example hardly any local students without accommodation or overseas travel costs would likely come unless they were given very special rates). Conversely, Glasgow has most of the hotel beds a taxi ride away (but one of the cheapest taxi rides in Great Britain). Also, like London, Glasgow has its own conference break-out room problems for the programme even if a greater proportion of the convention could attend those items given that a Worldcon in Glasgow would be smaller than London (fewer would commute in locally as there is less of a local population serviced by a comprehensive regional transport system). And if you are old enough and thinking of Brighton as an option (the venue for the 1979 Worldcon) then Worldcon has simply outgrown the facilities there. (Anyway, the bid runners aren't considering that as an option.) It therefore is all a bit of a Hobson's choice for those managing the bid. However, you can be assured that the 2024 Worldcon bid runners will give it a lot of thought and whatever they decide there will be reasons.

There are now three bids for the 2023 Worldcon: France and New Orleans plus a new one from China . The French bid is, as we previously reported , for Nice. That there is a serious US rival bid possibly suggests that there is room for competition and that confidence in the French bid is not what it might be. This last is possibly due to the French bid keeping a rather low profile. This is something they can correct but they need to do so soon before New Orleans builds up momentum. A new bid by China for 2023 was also announced at this year's Worldcon. The proposed venue city is Chendgu. Chengdu (which if you know about China's past SF history , recent SF history let alone China's post-millennial development of SF you will realise) is home of the magazine SF World . The Worldcon occasionally does see some interesting bids burst in unexpectedly on the Worldcon community but – it has to be said – these often do not come to much. This is not a derogatory comment on this new bid but an observation of the past Worldcon bid record. If a Worldcon bid stands a chance to succeed then the proposed bidding team usually researches matters well in advance with those within the Worldcon scene and so some inkling of intent circulates among the community in advance of the announcement. This has not happened with this new bid. Having said that, China's SF community, spearheaded by those connected with SF World , have for a few years now been keen to integrate more with the global SF community as indicated by their writing two of the afore linked articles in SF² Concatenation and their inviting western SF authors to their annual Chengdu SF con such as in 2007 . China is of course known for strict State control (and associated cronyism etc) within which enterprise has to function. Back in 2010 SF World suffered a bit of a hiatus due to such cronyism but matters have since settled. What this all means for the new proposed bid we will see as the bid raises its profile (or not) over the next couple of years.

The 2021 Worldcon . There's currently one bid and that's for Washington DC (US). (Dallas, US, withdrew in 2016 and Boston, US, withdrew in 2017.)

The 2020 Worldcon will be held in Wellington, New Zealand and called CoNZealand . This news follows the site selection vote at this year's Worldcon . New Zealand was a very interesting bid to host the Worldcon as NZ has never before held a Worldcon and NZ is simply a fascinating country not to mention that its capital Wellington (the proposed Worldcon venue) has much to offer . We have covered this bid's details before . Wellington NZ was the only serious (as opposed to the customary 'joke') bid on the ballot and so not surprisingly it won. However, the reason that it was the only serious bid for 2020 is a reflection of the Worldcon community wanting to give NZ its chance and that it is believed if everyone pulls together that this could be a good debut Worldcon for this nation. Some of us SF² Concatenation are supportive having been there at the bid's inception at Au Contraire (2010) and we even hope that a few of us will attend. (Given that some Worldcons don't even see us physically represented, our have a few attending is a little special for our home camp.) The NZ bid has only had one significant problem, this late in the day, but has overcome it. The convention has had to move forward its dates by a fortnight to Wednesday, 29 July through Sunday, 2 August 2020 , we have been told due to the unavailability of one of the main facilities. Apparently a major event organiser with a longstanding relationship with Wellington booked the main exhibit hall part of the venue. This rival organiser has booked this venue for 8 weeks starting with the week originally provisionally reserved by the Worldcon bid. Understandably anyone that can book such a facility for 8 weeks is a BIG player and so the NZ Worldcon bid felt that it could not compete. We are given to understand that this was not the convention bid's fault as they had negotiated with the venue buildings in good faith. It seems as if those managing these facilities were also unaware of the big organiser's intentions as the rival organiser has a relationship with Wellington's city corporate body and not the individual facilities. This date change makes the 2020 Worldcon the second to be held earliest in the year. The only other implication for fans going is that July is winter in New Zealand. So expect the maximum daily temperature in Wellington to be around 11°C. This is the same as: London or Glasgow in April and October; New York in April and November. No big issue though do pack a vest and a jumper. Also do expect some occasional rain. Here, the good news is that Wellington as a city is fairly compact and those used to walking will probably do that rather than use the buses for city centre tourism. CoNZealand has a promotional video on YouTube . This video sees a welcoming statement from NZ's Prime Minister ! (We've never had Great Britain's PM providing Worldcon video endorsement, nor the US President for that matter.) And also in the video we learn that George R. R. Martin will be the con's Toastmaster, so expect many locals to register. This last is not a trivial point. Given the small venue size, George R. R. Martin being Toastmaster is likely to make CoNZealand more popular than Australia's Worldcon in 2010 (despite that convention having one of the best ever film programmes at a Worldcon . The advice surely must be to register for CoNZealand early. Indeed, even if you end up by 2020 not having saved up enough finance to go, an attending membership will both get you Hugo nominating and final shortlist voting rights as well as the convention's publications (including up to four – assuming you register soon – six-monthly pre-convention Progress Reports. But if you can get to CoNZealand in 2020 then the betting will be that a couple of hundred other SF fans from beyond that country will be there a few days before and after that event for tourism. Indeed if a few of us on the SF² Concatenation team can encourage some of the local New Zealand SF groups to have events before and after the convention then CoNZealand could be the centre piece for a European's or N American's holiday of a lifetime. Finally, we'd like to congratulate CoNZealand for continuing the return, following Dublin 2019 , to the practice of having an individual name for their Worldcon. The past couple of years has seen a simple numbering of Worldcons for their title: such as 'Worldcon 75' and 'Worldcon 76'. Good on NZ, this recent 'just numbering name' trend is to be deplored. Who but the most die hard Worldcon fans can remember which number is this year's Worldcon? So if the Worldcon community really wants to encourage greater inclusivity – especially those years it is outside N. America – individual branding for individual Worldcons is needed in addition to the generic 'Worldcon' brand. To date the 2020 NZ bid organisers have been communicative. Presuming this continues, and that as this Worldcon – if not the biggest – could be something of a special experience we'll do our best to give good seasonal coverage over the next two years in the run-up to this event. Finally… A comment has come our way that the NZ 2020 Worldcon will find itself in the middle of the 2020 Olympics , Tokyo, Japan (24th July – 9th August, 2020). We have looked at what happened with the 2012 Olympics here in BritCit. That event did see air fares increase for flights into London. The two other inter-continental airport hubs nearby (Amsterdam and Paris) let alone others in western Europe, were less affected and airports elsewhere were completely unaffected. Assuming a similar picture holds for Tokyo 2020, this means that only those planning on going to the 2020 CoNZealand Wellington Worldcon from Europe who use Hong Kong and Singapore as stopover points are likely to be affected by a slight price rise. Having said that there is also the new non-stop Heathrow London to Perth Australia route that then carries on to Melbourne from which a flight to Wellington can be made. This is possibly an option for those wishing to do some western Australian tourism Those coming from N. America will be unaffected.

The Dublin 2019 Worldcon - early accommodation news . News from the con has been light but apparently the hotel accommodation is significantly more expensive than previous Worldcons such as the Loncon 3 in London 2013 . The convention has yet to officially open its accommodation booking service. Those going on a budget might want to check out cheaper options now rather than wait for the rush. Alternatively, those going for the five days of the convention plus a night either side and staying in a hotel might want to budget for somewhere around 1,000 Euro/US$ extra. The good news is that restaurant and bar bills will be similar to those at the recent London Worldcon and not as costly as the 2017 Helsinki Worldcon . The Republic of Ireland's president Michael D. Higgins has written to the con committee saying: "Ireland is a land which celebrates stories and imagination, and our Irish heritage has always been imaginatively interwoven with new cultures and new traditions." And: "Speculative fiction plays a seminal role in helping us to question received versions of the contemporary world, and to dream of new worlds and new ways of thinking. It affords us a licence to look beyond the immediate and utilitarian, to engage in a long form of thinking which places no limits on our curiosity." Just prior to this seasonal news page the Dublin 2019 Worldcon increased its membership rates. Worldcons gradually increase their rates from two years in advance (when they win the bid) to the event. This is to encourage early registration so provide funds to prepare for the Worldcon as well as to encourage numbers who can then participate in Hugo nominating (usually the February and March before the convention) and short-list Hugo voting (late April, May and June). In addition to a lower registration rate, early registrants also get mailed to them four 6-monthly Progress Reports over the two years prior to the event. The rate changes are as follows:- - Full Adult Attending membership rates rise to €210 from €180 - First Worldcon rates, for adults attending their first Worldcon, rise to €130 from €110 - Young Adult Attending (meaning under 26 at time of con) membership rates rise to €130 from €110 - Child Attending rates rise to €70 from €65 (under 13 at time of con) - Supporting membership ( voting rights and pre-event publications only ) is unchanged at €40. - The rate for an Infant, born after 16 August 2013 (under 6 at time of con), remains unchanged at €5. As part of the convention's policy to encourage families and children to attend Dublin 2019, discounts of up to 10% for Adult-Child families of three or more members are available. Families should register as Supporting members and fill out a Family Membership request form on their website to have the balance calculated. +++ We also have a snippet below on the Republic of Ireland's publishing sector in this seasonal news page's 'Publishing News' section +++ Dublin Worldcon science GoH has been awarded a special Breakthrough Prize .

Trump's travel ban prompts calls that the US is not fit to host a Worldcon . US President Trump's ban on citizens from certain nations to travel to the US has caused a few in the SF community to wonder whether the US is fit to host an SF Worldcon if some of the world is prevented from attending. US citizen Patrick Nielsen Hayden opined "This year’s Worldcon in San Jose should be the last US Worldcon until this changes." Non-US science fiction authors, Brits, Paul Cornell and Adam Roberts concurred. The 2019 Worldcon is slated to be Ireland and 2020 New Zealand. The next Worldcon site selection vote will be next year (at the Irish Worldcon) for 2021. It will be interesting to see whether there will be any non-US bids for 2021 or whether the current US bid will defer. (Don't hold your breath.) Meanwhile future non-US Worldcon bids include France for 2023 and Britain for 2024.

TitanCon 2018 cancelled; TitanCon 2019 Eurocon still continuing . Normally we don't cover smaller, fantasy conventions but it has been pointed out to us that this news will be of interest to European con-going SF fans. This year's Game of Thrones convention, TitanCon 2018, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, has been cancelled. This is due to a combination of committee personal difficulties (unconnected with the convention) and the last of its guests of honour having to withdraw due to contractual other engagements. TitanCon next year is due to be the 2019 Eurocon, the European Science Fiction Convention. This is currently still going ahead on the weekend after the Dublin Worldcon (see below) south of the border. It is a little unusual (if not a first) for a convention with a firm fantasy focus being the SF Eurocon, and so this event will appeal to those whose SF tastes also straddle fantasy and especially the Game of Thrones TV show. Alternatively, for those SF fans with little to no interest in fantasy but who are going to the SF Worldcon the previous weekend, then the 2019 Eurocon could be considered as a post-Worldcon relaxacon. Let's hope there is a good café and bar area.

Northumberland Heath SF (SE London) has entered its second year . The group is still small with half a dozen making most meetings (but has the potential for double figures if everyone turns up). Its 2nd Thursday of the month meetings from 22.00 for informal, convivial chat has been supplemented by occasional free, new SF/F book giveaways from a sponsor and outings to the local cinema. Bus routes connect to Barnehurst (Station), Belvedere, Bexley, Erith, Slade Green and Welling. Details here or on Facebook . Postcode for GoogleMap = DA8 1JD. Help spreading the word (if you have SF friends based in London) on social media of this new group would be welcome.

Manchester’s (UK) MaD SF moves from the Crown & Anchor after four decades . MaD SF is one of Britain's longstanding regional SF groups: MaD SF (Manchester & District) not to be confused with BaD SF (Bolton & District) down the Devil's highway (A666). Some of its members have been on the committee for a couple of 1970s Eastercons. The Crown & Anchor had been a long-term haunt for Manchester SF fans (a block from Manchester's main Piccadilly Station) but new management saw it become noisy and not conducive to conversation. MaD SF has therefore moved to the Bank pub off the other side of Piccadilly Gardens. MaD meets every 2nd and 4th Thursday evening. All welcome.

Fortnite is being sued for potential copying by its rival PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) . Both online games have been very popular and have broken records for the number of players simultaneously online of 3 . 3 and 3 . 4 respectively. Both games have a Hunger Games type scenario in which up to 100 players land on an island and fight till there is only one last player left. PUBG has reportedly generated sales of up to £980 million (US$1.3 billion) while Fortnite (which is free to download but you pay for extras) apparently generates around £154 million (US$200m) a month.

Comic-Con copyright court case arguably flawed lawyers' comment suggests . As previously reported, San Diego Comic-Con ownership of the 'Comic-Con' trademark has been affirmed . Then last season we noted that Salt Lake were concerned as to the propriety of some of the court's proceedings : Salt Lake runs another 'Comic Con'. Since then, the April 2018 edition of Orange County Lawyer has an article by those working for the Salt Lake side of the case ( vol. 60 : 4, pages 34-36). Noting that some former trademarks – including, 'aspirin', 'cellophane', 'escalator', and 'linoleum' – are now in common parlance (and not solely used to relate to products from a specific manufacturer), the article cuts to the quick of the matter. The legal test for 'genericness': a generic term says what a thing is as commonly used by many people, but a trademark says who (or whose) it is. So here the question becomes, does 'comic con' refer to the San Diego event, or does it refer to a type of event organised by different people, a comic convention? However, the article points out, the jury did not hear from an expert on linguistics for the defence and nor did they hear about the origin of the term 'comic con'. (For example, it was in use by 1963 among comic aficionados who, one year later, organized the New York Comic Con.) The article also notes that jury did not hear of The Oxford English Dictionary entry for the term 'con', and so we ( SF² Concatenation ) suspect also did not hear of the Brave New Words: The Oxford Dictionary of Science Fiction whose entries are more advantageous in that they include source citations. Here Brave New Words informs that the term 'con' in citable written form dates at least from 1940. The Orange County Lawyer article helpfully points out for us not versed in US legal matters, that a ‘generic’ term. . . cannot become a trademark under any circumstances. (Actually this is similar to the position here in Great Britain.) So if 'comic con' started out as the generic term for a comic convention, then it cannot thereafter be used as a trademark. Conversely, the Orange County Lawyer article notes that the jury was only allowed to hear evidence of usage dating back to 1970 when the San Diego event began. Yet, San Diego only submitted 'Comic-Con' (note the hyphen) as a trademark in 2005. This application was, it is said, initially rejected by the trademark examiner as it was too descriptive a term in a generic sense. San Diego apparently got around this by filing a sworn declaration that it was substantially the only user of the mark ( i.e. that it was not in generic use). This last, some in fandom might well say, is more than a little debatable. (So, following the court's ruling, the Salt Lake event this year is now being called the 'Salt Lake Comic Convention'.) Though SF² Concatenation has no formal view, and nor do many of us like seeing SF community matters being taken to court, having come this far we suspect that a number in the community will wish this matter to be settled properly. The current position was determined late August ( 2018 ) when California U.S. District Court Judge Anthony Battaglia has affirmed the previous court ruling that effectively San Diego owned the term 'Comic-Con' and that nobody else without San Diego's permission can use that term or 'ComicCon' or similar sounding terms such as 'Komic Kon'. But it is possible to use 'Comic Convention'… And so it goes.

Japan's 2018 Seiun Awards were announced at the 57th Japanese national SF convention. The principal category wins were:- Best Novel : Becoming a Field Following Yamatonadeshiko by Yusuke Miyauchi Best Foreign Novel : Sleeping Giants by Sylvain Neuvel ( Sequel summary here ) Best Translated Short Story : 'Folding Beijing' by Jingfang Hao Best Dramatic Presentation : Kemono Friends ( Trailer here ) Best Non-Fiction : Locke the Superman: The 50th Anniversary Tribute Project ( Locke the Superman is a Manga series by Yuki Hijiri) Notes: The award is voted on by the convention's registrants.

The Locus Award winners have been announced . The Locus Awards are run by the US Locus magazine and determined by a survey of readers in an open online poll. The principal category wins for 2018 were:- Best SF Novel : The Collapsing Empire by John Scalzi (Tor) Best Horror : The Changeling by Victor LaValle (Spiegel & Grau) Best Fantasy : The Stone Sky by N. K. Jemisin (Orbit) 'Young Adult' : Akata Warrior by Nnedi Okorafor (Viking) Best Collection : Ursula K. Le Guin: The Hainish Novels and Stories by Ursula K. Le Guin (Library of America) For details of all the many categories (always worth a look) check out the Locus on-line website www.locusmag.com .

Russia’s Aelita Awards for 2018 have been presented . The awards were announced at the 35th Aelita convention in Ekaterinburg. The Aelita : Vadim Panov The Aelita - New author : Nikolai Chepurin for The Legacy of the God of War The Aelita: V. Bugrova (contribution to SF) : Alexander Gritsenko The Aelita - I. Khalimbaji Knight of Fiction ( sort of equivalent to Knight of St. Fantony ) : Dmitry Baikalov, Oleg Kolesnikov and Sasha Krugosvetov.

The 2018 Arthur C. Clarke Award has been announced . The Award was instigated and initially sponsored by the late author Arthur C. Clarke (with the first presentation coincidentally taking place at the 1987 Eastercon at which the first print edition of SF² Concatenation was launched ). It is a juried award for the best SF novel published the previous year in Britain. This year's shortlist consisted of:- Sea of Rust – C. Robert Cargill Dreams Before the Start of Time – Anne Charnock American War – Omar El Akkad (Picador) Spaceman of Bohemia – Jaroslav Kalfar Gather the Daughters – Jennie Melamed Borne – Jeff VanderMeer And the winner was Dreams Before the Start of Time by Anne Charnock . It is a family saga episodically told, concerning Millie and Toni. Their children and grandchildren embrace new ways of having kids. When infertility is a thing of the past, a man can create a child without a woman, a woman can create a child without a man, and artificial wombs eliminate the struggles of pregnancy. In this world, what does it mean to be a parent? A child? A family?

For a reminder of the top films in 2017/8 (and earlier years) then check out our top Science Fiction Films annual chart. This page is based on the weekly UK box office ratings over the past year up to Easter. You can use this page if you are stuck for ideas hiring a DVD for the weekend.

James Gunn, director of Guardians of the Galaxy: vol. 3 , has been dismissed by Disney . His misogynous Tweets from a decade ago resurfaced to some publicity. Gunn said: " My words of nearly a decade ago were, at the time, totally failed and unfortunate efforts to be provocative. I have regretted them for many years since — not just because they were stupid, not at all funny, wildly insensitive, and certainly not provocative like I had hoped, but also because they don’t reflect the person I am today or have been for some time. " And, " Regardless of how much time has passed, I understand and accept the business decisions taken today. Even these many years later, I take full responsibility for the way I conducted myself then. All I can do now, beyond offering my sincere and heartfelt regret, is to be the best human being I can be: accepting, understanding, committed to equality, and far more thoughtful about my public statements and my obligations to our public discourse. To everyone inside my industry and beyond, I again offer my deepest apologies. " However then on the plot thickens and the fans rally . Now, before we go any further let us say that the original tweets are very risqué and really not the sort of thing you want to hear or see (if you really want to you can search for them yourself). Having said that James Gunn has moved on in the intervening decade and his humour style has changed from his purposefully provocateur days. And that's the point: back then everyone knew of his provocateur, black humour and his professional work clearly reflected that. Indeed, Disney must almost certainly known of his past when they originally hired him: it was effectively, if not explicitly, part of his CV . So why the firing now? Well, not only has James Gunn moved on, so has the world and today those decade old tweets simply are not acceptable in today's western socio climate. And here it is where the plot thickens. According to some sources, the reason that these old tweets got their present publicity was – it is alleged – in retaliation by supporters (including those at The Daily Caller ) of Donald Trump have taken offense, hence retaliated, against some of Gunn's recent observations as to the current ( 2018 ) US President. For these Trump-supporter reasons, Gunn's fan base quickly leapt into action and within a couple of days of Disney firing Gunn they set up a 're-hire James Gunn' petition on Change.org. A week later the petition boasted over 60,000 signatures: after 10 days the number reached over 350,000. All of Guardians of the Galaxy franchise’s principal cast have also been supportive of Gunn. They signed an open letter of support a Tweet of which gathered a million 'likes' in half a day.

The four Avatar sequels will look at other cultures on Pandora . As many of you know, James Cameron's Avatar is to have four sequels produced by Jon Landau. Landau has now revealed that all four sequels will be based on the planet of Pandora but will not focus on the with one tribe and one location on a vast planet. Having said that,expect some back story revelations concerning the first film's characters and possibly their offspring.

Andy Serkis is directing a performance-capture film version of George Orwell's Animal Farm . Andy Serkis is best known for his performance-capture role of Gollum in The Lord of the Rings trilogy as well as in the recent Planet of the Apes reboot. The film is being produced by Serkis' film company The Imaginarium. Matt Reeves, who directed Serkis in Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes , will be one of the film's producers. Netflix will be streaming the film.

James Bond: MGM and 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment lose court case . When MGM and 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment produced the James Bond box set of films they never thought they'd get taken to court, but they did. They used the promotional line “All the Bond films gathered together for the first time”. This to die hard film fans could be potentially a red rag to a bull; indeed, it was. Don't forget there is the 1960s David Niven starring Casino Royale and the Sean Connery reprise Never Say Never Again . Indeed, apparently David Niven was Ian Fleming's choice to play Bond. These were missing from the set as MGM had nothing to do with them. U.S. District Court judge Ricardo Martinez agreed with the complainant saying, "At this time, the Court will Live and Let Die," and "The Court finds the questions of how a reasonable person would interpret 'all' and 'every' and what qualifies as a James Bond film remain for the trier of fact to decide. These terms are not unequivocally puffery as a matter of law."

The next James Bond to be directed by Danny Boyle. Stop Press : No it wont ! Bond's SF connections are due to the franchise being both a technothriller and frequently employing SF tropes be they global decimation by chemical weapons, hijacking space craft, or using orbital space weapons such as giant lasers. Danny Bayle himself no stranger to SF with films like 28 Days Later or Sunshine . Danny Boyle even has already done a mini-Bond with the opening of the 2012 Olympics . So all was set for what could be a really innovative next Bond film. Sadly over the summer artistic difference between Boyle and the franchise's producers (Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli) led to Boyle resigning: apparently there was a difference of opinion as to who should be cast as the lead villain. The good news is that the new director will not have much time to make huge changes and so a fair bit of Boyle's vision is likely to make it to the final version (even if it is covered by the producers' veneer) if the film is to make its slated 2019 release: filming was due to commence at Pinewood in December ( 2018 ). On the other hand, if there are to be screen-story changes then production will be delayed as will its likely release, currently proposed for November 2019.

Danny ( 28 Days Later & Sunshine ) Boyle's next film is to have an SF/fantasy riff . It will be a comedy co-written with Richard ( Black Adder ) Curtis. The plot has not yet officially been released but is thought to concern a man who wakes one day to discover he is the only person in the world aware of The Beatles. IMDB says that the working title is All You Need is Love which could be revealing. The tentative release date is currently September 2019.

From a Buick 8 is the next Stephen King novel possibly to be adapted to the big screen . Hyde Park Entertainment has picked up the rights to Stephen King’s 2002 novel From a Buick 8 . William Brent Bell is slated to write and direct. Given that a writer and director is slated means that the studio is serious about making the film reasonably soon. However, this is the second attempt to bring the novel to the big screen.

Stephen King's new Firestarter film gets a director King's 1980 novel was previously made into a film in 1984. Blumhouse Productions has now got Fatih Akin (the German director who did the revenge film In The Fade ) to direct the new Firestarter film. The novel is a science fantasy. The result of drug trials enables a little girl to start fires with her mind. There was also a two-part TV movie sequel, Firestarter: Rekindled , in 2002.

Chicken Run follow-up is to be made . 18 years after the original and Chicken Run 2 is in development from Aardman (the folk who did Wallace and Gromit ).

George R. R. Martin's The Ice Dragon is to be a film . Martin's children's book has been picked up by Warners, and Martin is apparently to co-produce; whether or not he will have a hand scripting remains to be seen. The film will be an animation.

RoboCop is back in what could well be the first proper sequel. . The original 1987 RoboCop film, directed by Paul Verhoeven, was written by Ed Neumeier and Michael Miner. These co-creators of the character were not involved in any of the RoboCop sequels or the 2014 reboot. However, back in the 1980s they did write a sequel that was never used: Paul Verhoeven was not interested in a follow-up and the there was the Hollywood writers strike. Which brings us to today and Ed Neumeier and Michael Miner are up for bringing their original sequel to the big screen. This screenplay is being polished and updated by Justin Rhodes (who has just written the next Terminator screenplay). MGM are keen and one of its execs apparently thinks that its plot, of a reality TV star becoming President, sort of chimes with the times. Ed Neumeier and Michael Miner are to be producer and executive producer respectively. It may well be that Neill ( District 9 & Elysium ) Blomkamp will direct once he has completed a disaster film, Greenland .

Inception's ending clarified by co-star Michael Caine . Back at the beginning of 2011 we cited Inception as one of our selection of the best SF films of 2010 and then it went on to win a Hugo Award . But the ending was ambiguous. Was the totem real? (That is to say, was the protagonist in the real world and reunited with his family, or was he trapped in a dream world? A small spinning object was used by the protagonist as in the dream world it would spin for an unfeasibly long time. At the film's ending we never saw the spinning object for long and so do not know if the end of the film was meant to be in the real or a dream world.) Michael Caine provided an answer when recently introducing the film at a screening in London's Somerset House. The actor confessed he was puzzled when he read the script and so asked whether or not when he was acting was he meant to be in the real world or a dream one? Apparently director Christopher Nolan replied that whenever Caine was in a scene it was the real world. So the ending is real. (Or is it? Of course Nolan could have just said that to Michael Caine to get him to act in a particular way…) A couple of weeks later, in another interview, Michael Caine shared another discussion he had with the director (presumably after shooting) in which Caine asked what the ending meant. Apparently, we (the film's viewers) are all in the dream world of the film. Make that of what you wish: Caine himself confessed confusion at that explanation.

Incredible 2 becomes the first animated feature film to take US$600 million (£455m) in US . So we can expect Disney to ask for another be made.

Batwoman to become a television series . Vampire Diaries writer/producer Caroline Dries is to write and produce. Debuting in a 1956 edition of Detective Comics , Batwoman was Kathy Kane, a rich Gotham socialite and former circus performer who uses her money and skills to fight crime. However all that changed with the DC Comics universe Infinite Crisis ' of the mid-1980s when she became Kate Kane, a Jewish LBGTQ character, one of the first-openly gay characters in the DC universe. So who knows which version they'll use but the smart money appears to be on Kate Kane. (Not to be confused with Batgirl who originally was Commissioner Gordon's daughter, Barbara, and which is currently to be brought to the big screen by Joss Whedon). The Australian actress Ruby Rose is to play the lead. The show is expected to air either in late 2019 or early 2020.

Timeless has been cancelled yet again. And, yet again, revived . The time travel show concerns a research agency fighting to prevent renegades editing Earth's history (for which read US history of the past 150 years) to create a better future. ( Season 2 trailer here .) This is the second time the Sony Pictures Television show has been axed after its first season but NBC then decided to air another following fan action. Sadly, after season 2 (which ended at the start of the summer) NBC declined to pick it up for a third series. For the show's fans this meant that it ended on a mid-action point: our protagonists' duplicates turned up from the future(?) promising to save the day. Shawn Ryan, the show's creator, wants to make a for-TV film to wrap up the overarching plot. It now looks like this may happen as a two-hour finale has officially been approved by NBC and Sony Television. It could just possibly be ready for a December ( 2018 ) screening.

Ghosted has been cancelled after one series . It was a sort of X-Files comedy spoof from the US company Fox. Fox is not known for its comedy and now has no live action comedies at all. If you want to see what you missed here's the show's intro trailer .

The Expanse television series was axed and then resurrected ! Based on the two writer pseudonymous author James S. A. Corey series of novels (that includes Abaddon's Gate ) the space opera series was cancelled by Syfy in May ( 2018 ). As it happens, the novels are apparently a favourite of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos and, whether or not this is significant, Amazon has picked up the series. Amazon Prime is to stream and this may mean variable-length episodes. Expect season 4 next summer ( 2019 ).

Joss ( Buffy ) Whedon is to write and direct The Nevers . The series concerns a gang of Victorian women who find themselves with unusual abilities, relentless enemies, and a mission that might change the world. The series will be shown on HBO and this venture marks Whedon's move from major network television to premium cable. (A sign of today's changing television scene.) ‘The Nevers’ are people who should never be like this, who should never have existed. People who people are not of the natural order.

Brian Ralph’s post-apocalyptic graphic novel Daybreak to be a Netflix series . The comedy drama sees Josh, a 17-year-old high school outcast, searching for his missing girlfriend Sam in post-apocalyptic Glendale, California. Zombie 'ghoulies' and Mad Max style gangs could yet stop him. Netflix has ordered 10 episodes.

Tales From The Loop is to be a new series based on the wonderful SF art pictures of Simon Stalenhag . The Swedish artist Simon Stalenhag produces some striking SF art and his pictures have inspired this series. The series will explore the town and people who live above 'The Loop', a machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe. The Swedish production and management company Indio and Fox 21 Television Studios will be co-producing the project. Amazon Studios has placed an eight-episode straight-to-series order. 'Tales From The Loop' was originally the title of a two-volume book set of Simon Stalenhag's artwork that which blends pastoral scenes with wild robotics and futuristic machinery. The background explanation is that a group of teenagers, in the late 1980s, live near a Swedish particle accelerator known as the Loop. When it malfunctions strange things to happen in their backyard. See also the 4-minute news video on YouTube to see some of the inspiring artwork .

Colony has been cancelled . The alien invasion show had a great premise but not much story progression. The USA Network series has not been renewed for a fourth season. To get a flavour of the show (as said, neat premise) see the season 3 trailer here .

Wynonna Earp is to be renewed for a fourth season . The western-style, gun-toting fantasy show is set in the present day with Wyatt Earp's great-great-granddaughter coping with a family curse. Season four will see 12 episodes next year ( 2019 ). To get a flavour of the show, see the season 3 trailer here .

Z Nation spin-off series, Black Summer , to come to Netflix . We previously reported Z Nation's renewal for a 5th season of the zombie action comedy show. SyFy's Z Nation's season 4 ended with the release of the Black Rainbow (that threatens both humans and zombies alike). Could this be related to Black Summer ? What we do know is that Netflix is producing eight episodes of this spin-off series. Apparently, it will not have a comedic dimension, as has Z Nation , but will be more a straightforward zombie series. Also, the eight 'episodes' are not going to be episodic but part of a single adventure more akin to eight parts of a very long film.

Big Bang Theory Howard Walowitz's space suit has been auctioned for US$12,000 (£9,000) . The space suit was closely modelled on a real, contemporary Russian space suit by the costume company Global Effects. Though not as heavy as the real space suits, the Big Bang Theory replicas did need fan assisted ventilation: they were that good. Authentic Soyuz spacesuits worn by astronauts on the ISS have been auctioned for as much as US$50,000.

The Big Bang Theory is to have a 12th season but a 13th no longer seems possible . Yes, we have been here before as back in 2014, it was mooted that the show would end with season 10 in 2017 . Well now, over this summer ( 2018 ) the creators and cast have been giving their usual promo interviews and the question of the show's future has inevitably come up with an apparent decision last month. Piecing together the 'don't' knows' and 'we'll have to sees', this appears to be the situation. As we know, season 11 ended with Amy and Sheldon tying the knot. First up, in case you had not heard, there will be -- as previously reported -- a season 12. Second up, season 12 begins with the Shamy honeymoon. Third up, season 12 will see crossover reference to other characters from the Young Sheldon series that itself has completed its first season. Finally, as for a possible season 13, the cast are all contracted to a provisional further season. Most of the cast and the shows scriptwriters are up for a season 13 (and with the principal cast earning what they do, no real surprises there). However, late in August it was announced that there will not be a season 13! Apparently, it has been reported that Jim (Sheldon Cooper) Parsons wanted to be free to pursue his theatre and cinematic career. It therefore looks like that after 12 seasons and 279 episodes The Big Bang theory will end? Or will it? There is nearly a year to go before the supposed final episode will be broadcast. It is therefore not beyond the realms of possibility for some sort of deal to be struck, be it a break before a possible season 13, or even the slating of some specials. Certainly the money is there, and the rest of the cast are reportedly willing. So, who knows?

Stranger Things season 3 has been delayed . Season 3 was originally slated for this autumn ( 2018 ) but Netflix has now postponed it until next summer ( 2019 ). The science-fantasy horror series is set in a fictional town in Indiana, during the early 1980s. Stranger Things concerns the abduction (and then the consequences) of a 12 year old boy by a creature from an alternate dimension; the government has a research facility that have created a portal to this dimension. The series has a high (90%+) Rotten Tomatoes rating and season one was in 2017 nominated to the Hugo Award short-list for Best Dramatic Presentation . For those without Netflix, season one and two are available as DVD box sets. You can see the previous season 2 trailer here .

The Orville to return with season 2 . The Star Trek spoof (think the Hugo Award-winning Galaxy Quest ) series has, as previously reported, been renewed for a second season . The launch date has now been confirmed as 30th December ( 2018 ). The gossip has it that Robert Picardo (who played the holographic doctor on Star Trek: Voyager ) will be reprising his role as Alara's father. Also the season is likely to explore more SF tropes than the first season due to the first season's individual episode response from the show's fans and viewing figures. You can see the season trailer here .

The Good Place season 3: Spoilers ahead warning : Given the heaven-based comedic fantasy show's Hugo Award nomination appeal , we thought we'd share some of the show's news. The cast chatted to a reporter at this year's SD ComicCon. The NBC's show's season 3 will see a number of story arcs each resolved quite quickly, almost episodically. Not long into the season all four humans will be in the same room. Finally, the cast are frequently thanked by parents for the show giving them a way to swear in front of their young offspring. The interview can be seen on YouTube .

Nichelle Nichols has sadly been diagnosed with dementia . Nichelle, 85, is known for playing the Communications Officer on the original Star Trek television series and films. She is one of the three extant members of the six-strong, lead cast. This announcement follows a dispute between her son and her manager earlier in the summer that went legal. It was reported that her son wanted care for Nichelle while her manager wanted her to continue to work. So far only her short term memory is principally affected; her long-term memory and ability to converse remain largely intact. The term being used for her condition is 'moderate progressive dementia'. +++ We hope she is continuing to enjoy life.

Star Trek: The Next Generation is to return. And Patrick Stewart will reprise his role as Jean-Luc Picard . Sir Patrick made the announcement himself at Trek con. He himself could hardly believe it when he was asked as it has been two decades since the last television episode in 1994 and Sir Patrick is now aged 78. The last time he played the role was Star Trek: Nemesis (2002). So how come this has happened? Well, early indications were that Star Trek: Discovery had helped CBS All Access boost its subscribers and this has now been confirmed. So to build on this success CBS All Access has commissioned a new season of Next Gen' . Some of those working on Discovery will be helping with the new Next Gen' episodes' production. Roddenberry Entertainment President Eugene “Rod” Roddenberry (son of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry) is also involved.

Star Trek: Discovery season 2 is to see Spock and a new commander . Christopher Pike (the captain who commanded the Enterprise before Captain Kirk) is to appear in Season 2. As is Mr Spock who seems somehow connected to signals from deep space. Season 2 airs in January ( 2019 ) on CBS in the US, and there will be four short films this autumn to bridge the season gap. Season 2 trailer here .

New series, The Crossing , has been cancelled after one 11-episode season . The Crossing sees 500 washed up on the NW coast of the US but though most are drowned 47 survive. Long story short, they are refugees from 180 years in the future and a war with superhumans called the Apex. First airing on ABC in April, the first season ended in June. It was, however, cancelled early in May after viewing figures fell from 5 . 4 million plus 3 million streaming, to 3 . 6 million plus 2 . 1 million streaming. For those wishing to catch this then be assured that the principal story thread is concluded within the season (though there remains a clear potential to take another thread further).

New series, Origin , premieres shortly on YouTube Premium . A colony ship crewed by folk who want to leave their past behind sees some of the passengers awake mid-flight with the rest of the passengers and crew mysteriously gone. Trailer here .

Doctor Who re-boot season 11 premieres Sunday 7th October 2018 . And that's all there is to say really other than it features the second woman ever to play the good Doctor. (The first, of course, being Joanna Lumley towards the end of a two-part adventure, 'The Curse of Fatal Death', for Comic Relief in 1999 ( it is on YouTube ). That's a piece of trivia for you if ever you are organising an SF quiz.)

The new season of The Walking Dead will premiere next month: 7th October, 2018 . Season 9 of the post-apocalyptic zombie horror will premiere on AMC mid-October. There will be a mid-season break mid-December before it resumes February next year ( 2019 ). However as is now commonly known, the show's lead, Andrew Lincoln (Rick), will be leaving mid-season much to a number of the show's fans' concerns. (The Brit actor is apparently leaving the show after a decade so as to spend time with his children in his home country as they are at an age when school regularity means that they cannot spend so much time overseas.) Other news is that it rumoured that Jon Bernthal (Shane) will reappear in one episode, possibly as a flashback or a hallucination. There is also a rumour that the season will see a time jump forward, skipping a few years, as happened in the comic series on which the show is based. If this happens it will take us to a future in which materials that had been scavenged – such as petrol (gas) and bullets – come into short supply and the infrastructure (bridges and so forth) has increasingly broken down. The Walking Dead season 9 also sees a new character from the original comics. The character Alpha, from the Robert Kirkman comics, will appear in the new season. She'll be played by Samantha ( Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them , Minority Report ) Morton. Alpha is the leader of a large survivor group known as the Whisperers. Meanwhile, Andrew Lincoln (Rick) has lamented that news of his leaving the show has leaked . "I still regret that the story broke, because I believe in story," he said. "It’s gonna be a great season, but it would have been greater if it was not spoiled to a degree." It is not known how the leak happened but it is possible that it was deliberate given the season 6 cliff-hanging finalé in which it was known that one of two – but not which – main characters was going to die. The tension was too much for some fans and there was some negative (and even heated) online debate. You can see the season 9 trailer here .

The First is a new series launched just as we post this seasonal news page . Mundane SF, The First follows the first manned mission to Mars. Under the direction of visionary aerospace magnate Laz Ingram (Natascha McElhone), the crew contends with peril and personal sacrifice as they undertake the greatest pioneering feat in human history. The series is produced by Britain's Channel 4 along with the US Hulu streaming service. You can see the trailer here .

The Last Ship's last season began a few days before this seasonal news page was posted . The fifth and final season sees the crew of the destroyer U.S.S. Nathan James journey through a world finally recovering from the deadly virus that devastated the population, but global political unrest remains… The series is based upon a novel by William Brinkley. You can see the season 5 trailer here .

Science publishing to be open access (free) from 2020 onwards. Western European research funders call. . Research fuunders, from 8 EU nations who dispense some £6.6 billion (€7.6 b, US$8.8b), have proposed Plan S ('s' for speed and science) to make all journals open access. The argument goes that governmentally funded research is actually tax-payer funded research and tax-payers should have free access to the research they have paid for. Also, that open access research can only help other researchers hence science overall. If the research funders include an open access requirement as a condition of their dispensing funding then this could be a significant move. Already subscription only journals have declined from49.2% of internationally recognised, peer reviewed journals in 2012 to 37.7% in 2016. Purely open access (free online) journals have commensurately increased from 12.4% to 15.2%. (The remaining journals have a mix of free and pay-wall content.) Two problems stand in the way. First, what will determine the author's fees to pay for the journals to peer-review, edit and publish? These are likely to be in the range of a few hundred pounds/dollars. And second, many of the leading journals – such as Britain's Nature and the US's Science – rely on reader subscriptions and pay wall access. So this move, if it happened, would represent a big change in science publishing for the top journals who also have large science news reporting and science analysis/review costs to cover.

The Artemis Fowl books re-issued with new covers in advance of next year's film . There are eight Artemis Fowl books by Eoin Colfer in the fantasy comedy adventure series that began in 2001. The film is out next year ( 2019 ) from Disney.

Man Booker Prize: Graphic novel nominated for the first time . Sabrina , by Nick Drnaso, tells the story of a girl who goes missing, leaving behind a videotape with clues about her disappearance. It is on the Booker shortlist for the 2018 prize worth £50,000 (US$65,000) prize and which will be presented on 16th October ( 2018 ).

Gollancz, one of the top British SF/F book imprints, has held its 2018 SF webmaster and blogger day . Despite our intrepid rep being injured due to the gravitational force of an entire planet acting on his foot, we were able to get a summary of Gollancz's seasonal offerings… Among the highlights is Hank green's debut novel An Absolutely Remarkable Thing . Now, you are probably going to have one of two reactions to this news: 'gosh' and 'wow', or 'Hank Green, who he?' Which of these is likely to depend on your age. If you didn't know, Hank Green and his brother John are the Vlogbrothers on YouTube and have a young adult following (under 30). An Absolutely Remarkable Thing concerns someone's response to the appearance of a giant robot and that individual's rise to fame as the de facto expert on the apparitions around the world. The book will be launched 25th September, a week or so after this news page is posted. Catrina ( Little Eve ) and Ed ( Blackwing ) McDonald were present. Both spoke jointly about what it is like to have to write a second novel as well as how they engage in creative writing: apparently they both make it up as they go along. Ed said he was inspired by Joe Abercrombie. The Girl King by Mimi Yu is Gollancz's big fantasy release of the autumn. Empire of Silence by Christopher Ruchio is Gollancz's BIG read of the autumn: and that's not a joke at some 800 pages. It is widescreen space opera with a fantasy riff: think of a cross between Star Wars and The Book of the New Sun . The Books of Earthsea is the first time that all the stories of the recently late Ursula Le Guin’s classic saga appear in a single lavish volume. Long overdue given it is the 50th anniversary of the first novel, A Wizard of Earthsea (1968). This has to be the SF/F book collectors' must buy of the season. Skyward is fantasy and science-fantasy author, Brandon Sanderson's , most SFnal novel to date. Other highlights include a very welcome Ellen Kushner reprint from 1987 (which coincidentally is SF² Concatenation's founding year). It is a classic fantasy featuring a unisex protagonist. ++++ For other Gollancz and Orion SF and F titles due out this autumn, see the 'forthcoming books' sections below.

The Republic of Ireland's publishing sector was strong in 2017/8 . The Republic's publishing sector saw the number of books sold through the equivalent of BookScan up 6% to 4,328,537 with a value of €49.18 million, up 7%. Adult fiction was particularly strong with 8.9% growth in volume books sold and 10.1% growth in value. Conversely, children's books together with juvenile/young adult fiction, though growing by 1.8% in volume, fell by 1% in value. 2019 will see the Republic host the Worldcon .

The British Book Awards (the 'Nibbies') have been presented . The presentation took place at Grosvenor House, London. The genre related wins were:- Best Author : Philip Pullman Publisher of the Year : Harper Collins (whose genre imprint is Harper Voyager)

Artemis by Andy Weir, Del Rey, £7.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-785-03025-3. From the writer that gave us The Martian and this time we are on the Moon. Its first city is Artemis, population 2,000: mostly tourists, some criminals. Jazz Bashara is a disappointment to her father who is also on the Moon working as a much respected welder in his own construction shop. Jazz who, to all who knew her, showed so much potential, is a lowly porter barely getting by ferrying goods on her electric cart from one part of Artemis to another. She gets by living in a small capsule bunk and mainly eating the flavoured gunk (algae) grown in the settlement. To get on she needs to become qualified in EVA (extra vehicular activity). For this she has to have a decent spacesuit and not the second hand old one she owns, but new suits cost and so Jazz – with her connections on Earth and her position as a porter – undertakes a bit of smuggling of low-level contraband: tourists, let alone the locals, hanker for tastes of Earth to raise the money. But then someone offers to give her more if she'll do more… Click on the title link for a standalone review.

Space Opera by Catherynne M. Valente, Corsair, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-472-11507-2. A century ago the sentience wars tore through the Galaxy. In the aftermath a tradition arose to bring the shattered worlds together: part concert, part beauty contest, part gladiatorial. Humanity touched the stars and instead of finding wormholes and councils of aliens, they found glitter, lipstick and electric guitars.

Rosewater by Tade Thompson, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51136-8. This is a John W. Campbell Award finalist. Rosewater is a town on the edge. A community formed around the edges of a mysterious alien biodome, Rosewater’s residents comprise the hopeful, the hungry and the helpless– people eager for a glimpse inside the dome or a taste of its rumoured healing powers. Kaaro is a government agent with a criminal past. He has seen inside the biodome, and doesn’t care to again–but when something begins killing off others like himself, Kaaro must defy his masters to search for an answer...

The Labyrinth Index by Charles Stross, Orbit, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51108-5. Science fantasy. The ninth in 'The Laundry' series (which includes The Fuller Memorandum ) about the British espionage agency that deals with the supernatural. And it seems an elder god has taken residence in Downing Street and has disbanded the Laundry. Meanwhile, there’s something worse in Americ. If you have not cottoned on, Stross tends to write novels that reflect fairly recent world events. And so Neptune's Brood could be seen as having been inspired by the 2007/8 financial crash and subsequently the problems with Greece's economy and the Euro. In this light, could The Labyrinth Index be anything to do with the 2016 election of President Trump?

The Consuming Fire by John Scalzi, Tor, £7.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-509-83516-4. The follow-up to the Hugo short-listed The Collapsing Empire – a space opera in a universe on the brink of destruction. The Interdependency, humanity’s interstellar empire, is on the verge of collapse. The Flow, the extra-dimensional pathway between the stars, is disappearing, leaving planets stranded. Billions of lives will be lost – unless desperate measures can be taken. Emperox Grayland II, the leader of the Interdependency, is ready to take those measures. But it’s not that easy. There are those who believe the collapse of the Flow is a myth – or an opportunity for them to ascend to power. While Grayland prepares for disaster, others prepare for civil war. A war that will take place in the halls of power, the markets of business and the altars of worship as much as between spaceships. Nothing about this power struggle will be simple or easy . . . and all of human civilization is at stake.

The Eternity War: Exodus by Jamie Sawyer, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51006-4. This is the next in the space opera that began with, and follows on from, Pariah .

Skyward by Brandon Sanderson, Gollancz, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-473-21785-0. Defeated, crushed, and driven almost to extinction, the remnants of the human race are trapped on a planet that is constantly attacked by mysterious alien starfighters. Spensa, a teenage girl living among them, longs to be a pilot. When she discovers the wreckage of an ancient ship, she realizes this dream might be possible – assuming she can repair the ship, navigate flight school, and (perhaps most importantly), persuade the strange machine to help her. Because this ship, uniquely, appears to have a soul.

Red Moon by Kim Stanley Robinson, Orbit, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-50879-5. Fred Frederickson, an American, is making his first trip to China's colony on the Moon. But he is soon caught up in a struggle for power over which he has no control–and driven by conflicts he can’t comprehend.

By the Pricking of Her Thumbs by Adam Roberts, Gollancz, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22149-9. The stunning follow up to The Real-Town Murders (see above). Private Investigator Alma is caught up in another impossible murder. One of the world’s four richest people may be dead – but nobody is sure which one. Hired to discover the truth behind the increasingly bizarre behaviour of the ultra-rich, Alma must juggle treating her terminally ill lover with a case which may not have a victim.

The Real-Town Murders by Adam Roberts, Gollancz, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-147-322146-8. Alma is a private detective in a near-future England, a country desperately trying to tempt people away from the delights of Shine, the immersive successor to the internet. But most people are happy to spend their lives plugged in, and the country is decaying… This is described as a fast-paced Hitchcockian thriller. See also below.

An American Story by Adam Roberts, Gollancz, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-473-20057-9. A meditation on loss and memory seen through the prism of 9/11. Ben Matson lost someone he loved in the 9/11 attacks. Or thinks he did – no body has been recovered, and she shouldn’t have been on that particular plane on that day. But he knows she was. The world has moved on from that terrible day. But a chance encounter nearly twenty years later rekindles Ben’s interest in the event, and its inconsistencies. Then the announcement of an unidentified plane crash site sets off a chain of events that will lead Ben to question everything he thought he knew.

The Pandora Equation by Scott Reardon, Mulholland, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-62905-9. SFnal techno-thriller vaguely in the vein of Michael Crichton. Tom Reese is on the run, having made himself an enemy of the United States by stealing the identity of a CIA agent and exposing a stem cell experiment to enhance the human body. Miles away, off the Alaskan coast, a new Prometheus lab operates in secret. When the test subjects revolt, they crash the power grid and millions are thrown into chaos. As a nation collapses, Tom is offered a deal: bring in the men responsible, and he can come home. He agrees, but soon finds that it will force him to do things far darker than he ever imagined.

The Will to Battle by Ada Palmer, Head of Zeus, £7.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-786-69958-9. The third in the 'Terra Incognita' series that began with the Hugo short-listed Too Like the Lightening and John Campbell Memorial Award winner . It is set in 2454 and three centuries of peace have come to an end…

North by Frank Owen, Corvus, £12.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-782-39900-1. The USA has been ravaged by Civil War. In the thirty years since the first wind-borne viruses ended the war between North and South, the South has been devastated by disease; the North, victorious, is terrified of reprisals. Both remain at the mercy of the vicious Northern dictator, Renard. Two survivors, Dyce and Vida, journeyed deep into the Southern terrains in search of a cure for Renard’s chemical warfare. Now they find themselves scouring the Northern territories on a new and far deadlier pursuit; to eliminate Renard himself. Could Dyce and Vida unite a fractured America – and at what cost?

Who Fears Death by Nnedi Okorafor, Harper Voyager, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-008-28874-7. From the author of The Book of Phoenix this is a tale set in post-apocalyptic Africa. Apparently this has been optioned by HBO.

Thin Air by Richard Morgan, Gollancz, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-575-07514-6 . A tale of corruption and abduction set on Mars, from the author of the Philip K. Dick Award-winning Altered Carbon that is now a series on Netflix. In Thin Air an ex-corporate enforcer, Hakan Veil, is forced to bodyguard Madison Jegede, part of a colonial audit team investigating a disappeared lottery winner on Mars. But when Jegede is abducted, and Hakan nearly killed, the investigation takes him farther and deeper than he had ever expected. And soon Hakan discovers the heavy price he may have to pay to learn the truth. This is Richard's first SF novel in eight years.

Light Years by Kass Morgan, Hodder, £7.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-66339-8. Reeling from the latest attack, Quatra Fleet Academy is finally admitting students from every planet. Hotshot pilot Vesper dreams of becoming a captain – but when she loses her spot it makes her question everything. Growing up on toxic planet Deva, Cormak will do anything to join the Academy – even steal someone’s identity. Arran was always considered an outsider on Chetire and now he is looking for a place to belong, Orelia is hiding a dark secret. These cadets will have to become a team to defend their world – but the danger might be lurking closer to home than they think…

The Psychology of Time Travel by Kate Mascarenhas, Head of Zeus, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-788-54010-0. 1967: Four female scientists invent a time-travel machine. They are on the cusp of fame: the pioneers who opened the world to new possibilities. But then one of them suffers a breakdown and puts the whole project in peril… 2017: Ruby knows her beloved Granny Bee was a pioneer, but they never talk about the past. Though time travel is now big business, Bee has never been part of it. Then they receive a message from the future – a newspaper clipping reporting the mysterious death of an elderly lady… 2018: When Odette discovered the body she went into shock. Blood everywhere, bullet wounds, flesh. But when the inquest fails to answer any of her questions, Odette is frustrated. Who is this dead woman that haunts her dreams? And why is everyone determined to cover up her murder?

Starfield: Science Fiction by Scottish Writers edited by Duncan Lunan, Shoreline of Infinity, £11.95, pbk, ISBN 978-1-999-70022-5. In a field which spans the whole of space and time and alternative universes beyond, the voice of Scottish science fiction writers is a distinctive one. It blends together the national reputation for science and technology with the mystical Celtic background and the traditional art of the story-teller. Originally published in limited edition in 1989, Shoreline of Infinity has re-released it for a new generation of science fiction readers in Scotland and worldwide.

Ball Lightning by Cixin Liu, Head of Zeus, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-786-69468-3. A new standalone science fiction novel from Cixin Liu, the award-winning author of The Three-Body Problem . When Chen’s parents are incinerated before his eyes by a blast of ball lightning, he devotes his life to cracking the secret of mysterious natural phenomenon. His search takes him to stormy mountaintops, an experimental military weapons lab, and an old Soviet science station. The more he learns, the more he comes to realize that ball lightning is just the tip of an entirely new frontier in particle physics. Although Chen’s quest provides a purpose for his lonely life, his reasons for chasing his elusive quarry come into conflict with soldiers and scientists who have motives of their own: a beautiful army major with an obsession with dangerous weaponry, and a physicist who has no place for ethical considerations in his single-minded pursuit of knowledge.

Provenance by Anne Leckie, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-56698-2. This is set in the same universe as her multi-award-winning ' Ancillary ' trilogy but (seemingly) quite separate to it. Ingray is a young girl determined to prove her political worth to her adopted mother in a last-ditch attempt to be appointed successor rather than her brother. She arranges to get the son of a political opponent out of Compassionate Removal, which is a kind of jail, from which nobody returns. When she is finally in possession of the young man she realises she has no way of knowing who he really is or of proving it to others, nor can she guarantee that the young man, whoever he really is, is willing to play the political game she wanted.

The Minds of Billy Milligan by Daniel Keyes, Weidenfeld & Nicolson, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-409-16390-9. OK, this is not SF but this true story is SFnal and Daniel Keyes is well known for his Flowers for Algernon . This is the first UK publication of an American classic: the true story of Billy Milligan. Billy Milligan was tormented by twenty-four personalities battling for supremacy over his body – a battle that culminated when he awoke in jail, arrested for the rape of three women. Among the twenty-four were Philip, a petty criminal; Adalana, the affection-starved lesbian who ‘used’ Billy’s body in the rapes; David, the ‘keeper of the pain’; and the Teacher, Billy’s alter egos fused into one. In this gripping account, Keyes examines the landmark trial in which Billy was acquitted of his crimes by reason of insanity, bringing to light the most remarkable and harrowing case of multiple personality ever recorded. We thought you would want to know this was out.

Absolute Proof by Peter James, Macmillan, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-230-77218-2. OK, so this is really a thriller from a well-known crime writer, but it does have an SF/Fnal riff. Investigative reporter Ross Hunter nearly didn’t answer the phone call that would change his life – and possibly the world – for ever. ‘I’d just like to assure you I’m not a nutcase, Mr Hunter. My name is Dr Harry F. Cook. I know this is going to sound strange, but I’ve recently been given absolute proof of God’s existence – and I’ve been advised there is a writer, a respected journalist called Ross Hunter, who could help me to get taken seriously.’ What would it take to prove the existence of God? And what would be the consequences? This question and its answer lie at the heart of Absolute Proof . The false faith of a billionaire evangelist, the life’s work of a famous atheist, and the credibility of each of the world’s major religions are all under threat. If Ross Hunter can survive long enough to present the evidence . . .

Suicide Club by Rachel Heng, Sceptre, £12.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-473-67290-1. Sceptre is pushing this one. Set in a near-future New York, life expectancy averages 300 years and the pursuit of immortality has become all-consuming, except for the Suicide Club…

Pulse by Michael Harvey, Bloomsbury, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-408-89536-8. This is billed as Stranger Things meets The Departed and concerns a teenager who discovers that he has powers… Apparently New Line Cinema have optioned as a film.

Gnomon by Nick Harkaway, Windmill, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-786-09009-6. Set in a near-future Britain, in which surveillance is everywhere, and a refusnik largely living off the grid dies in custody… Near-future Britain is a state in which citizens are constantly observed and democracy has reached a pinnacle of 'transparency.' Every action is seen, every word is recorded and the System has access to thoughts and memories. When suspected dissident Diana Hunter dies in custody, it marks the first time a citizen has been killed during an interrogation. Mielikki Neith, a trusted state inspector, is assigned to find out what went wrong. Immersing herself in neural recordings of the interrogation, what she finds isn't Hunter but rather a panorama of characters within Hunter's psyche. Embedded in the memories of these impossible lives lies a code which Neith must decipher to find out what Hunter is hiding. The staggering consequences of what she finds will reverberate throughout the world.

Salvation by Peter F. Hamilton, Macmillan, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-447-28131-3. This is the first in a trilogy. AD 2204 An alien shipwreck is discovered on a planet at the very limits of human expansion – so Security Director Feriton Kayne selects a team to investigate. The ship’s sinister cargo not only raises bewildering questions, but could also foreshadow humanity’s extinction. It will be up to the team to bring back answers, and the consequences of this voyage will change everything. Back on Earth, we can now make deserts bloom and extend lifespans indefinitely, so humanity seems invulnerable. We therefore welcomed the Olyix to Earth when they contacted us. They needed fuel for their pilgrimage across the galaxy – and in exchange they helped us advance our technology. But were the Olyix a blessing or a curse? AD 50,000. Many light years from Earth, Dellian and his clan of genetically engineered soldiers are raised with one goal. They must confront and destroy their ancient adversary. The enemy caused mankind to flee across the galaxy and they hunt us still. If they aren’t stopped, we will be wiped out – and we’re running out of time.

Star Wars -- The Last Jedi: Expanded Edition by Jason Fry, Arrow, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-787-46024-9. Written with input from director Rian Johnson, this official adaptation of Star Wars: The Last Jedi expands on the film to include scenes from alternate versions. Where the action of Star Wars: The Force Awakens ended, Star Wars: The Last Jedi begins, as the battle between light and dark climbs to new heights. This features an 8-page colour photo insert of thrilling images from the film.

Early Riser by Jasper Fforde, Hodder, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-473-65022-0. Imagine a world where all humans must hibernate through a brutally cold winter, their bodies close to death, while the Winter Consuls watch over the vulnerable sleeping citizens. Charlie Worthing is a novice, chosen from the academy by a Winter Consul to accompany him to remote Wales to investigate a dream which is going viral, causing paranoia, hallucinations and psychotic episodes as it spreads. Though trained to stay alive through the bleakest of winters, Charlie is in no way prepared for what awaits in Sector Twelve.

Rejoice by Steven Erikson, Gollancz, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22380-6. An alien AI has been sent to the solar system. Its mission is to save the Earth’s ecosystem – and the biggest threat to that is humanity. But we are also part of the system, so the AI must make a choice. Should it save mankind or wipe it out? Are we worth it? It sets up some conditions. Violence is now impossible. Large-scale destruction of natural resources is impossible. Food and water will be provided for those who really, truly need them. You can't even bully someone on the internet any more. The old way of doing things is gone.

Bright Light by Ian Douglas, Harper Voyager, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-008-12112-9. Humanity is in danger of being wiped out by a highly advanced alien race whose technology is such that there is little hope. But Konstantin, the super Artificial Intelligence, has a plan…

One of Us by Craig DiLouie, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51097-2. Dilouie is best know for his horror writing and this is his first dip into SF. A boy has an extreme genetic mutation. He is one of a generation who are part of what they call ‘the plague’. They call them freaks. They might be right.

Doctor Who: The Women Who Lived: Goodnight Stories from the Whoniverse by Christel Dee and Simon Guerrier, BBC Books, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-785-94359-1. Meet the women who run the Whoniverse. From Sarah Jane Smith to Bill Potts, from Susan Foreman to the Thirteenth Doctor, women are the beating heart of Doctor Who. Whether they’re facing down Daleks or thwarting a Nestene invasion, these women don’t hang around waiting to be rescued – they roll their sleeves up and get stuck in. Scientists and soldiers, queens and canteen workers, they don’t let anything hold them back. Featuring historical women such as Agatha Christie and Queen Victoria alongside fan favourites like Rose Tyler and Missy, The Women Who Lived tells the stories of women throughout space and time. Beautifully illustrated by a team of all-female artists, this collection of inspirational tales celebrates the power of women to change the universe.

Mirage by Somaiya Daud, Hodder, hrdbk, £14.99, ISBN 978-1-473-67262-8. In a star system dominated by the brutal Vathek empire, sixteen-year-old Amani dreams of what life was like before the occupation. She dreams of one day travelling beyond her isolated moon. When adventure comes for Amani, it is not what she expects. She is kidnapped by the government and taken to the royal palace to discover that she is nearly identical to the cruel half-Vathek Princess Maram. The hated princess requires a body double to appear in public, someone ready to die in her place. Amani can’t help but enjoy the palace’s beauty, but one wrong move could lead to her death.

Pandemic by Robin Cook, Macmillan, hrdbk, £20, ISBN 978-1-509-89293-8. In New York City, 28-year-old Cynthia Ferguson is struck down by a respiratory attack as she heads home on the subway. By the time she arrives in Manhattan, she’s dead. She ends up on forensic pathologist Jack Stapleton’s autopsy table, which reveals curious findings about the cause of death. Fearing that Cynthia’s case could be the first in a severe outbreak of a deadly airborne disease, Jack works in overdrive for a diagnosis. As the inconclusive tests come back, Jack sounds the alarm at the mayor’s office, concerned that more cases may follow. When further cases do occur around the capital, and then in Los Angeles, London and Rome, Jack must discover the link that connects all the victims before it’s too late

Record of a Space-Born Few by Becky Chambers, Hodder & Stoughton, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-473-64760-2. Space opera and the third in a series that began with The Long Way to a Small Angry Planet . And the news is that Becky Chambers is beginning to establish her own dedicated fans. Record of a Space-Born Few sees the far future where hundreds of years ago, the last humans left Earth. After centuries wandering empty space, humanity was welcomed – mostly – by the species that govern the Milky Way, and their generational journey came to an end. But this is old history. Today, the Exodus Fleet is a living relic, a place many are from but few outsiders have seen. And when a disaster rocks this already fragile community, those Exodans who have not yet left for alien cities struggle to find the answers to their question: What is the purpose of a ship that has reached its destination?

XX by Angela Chadwick, Dialogue Books, £12.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-349-70024-3. What happens when IVF treatment enables two women to have child? Jules and Rosie take part in the first O-O fertilisation trial. When it is leaked to the media they find themselves at the centre of a storm and they are forced to question how important DNA is to them…

Semiosis by Sue Burke, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-008-30077-7. A first contact novel as a colony ship escaping conflict on Earth settles on a planet. However it may have its own indigenous intelligence…

Places in the Darkness by Chris Brookmyre, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-756-5067-2. A space station is home for construction workers who are building the colony ship that will one day take humanity to the stars. Alice Blake is the newly appointed head of security from Earth, on her way to the station that will be her new home. And her first case will be a murder… Click on the title link for a standalone review of the hardback.

America City by Chris Beckett, Corvus, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-786-49154-1. America, one century on: droughts, floods and hurricanes compel populations to trek north. Tensions are mounting. The charismatic Senator Slaymaker is on a mission to keep America united. Can he bring America together – or has he set the country on a new, but equally devastating, path? This novel comes from the author of the Clarke (book) Award-winning novel Dark Eden .

Xeelee: Redemption by Stephen Baxter, Gollancz, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-473-21721-8. The Xeelee are back for the last time . . . Michael Poole finds himself in a strange landscape – the centre of the Galaxy where the Xeelee have built an immense structure. The Belt has a radius ten thousand times Earth’s orbital distance. It’s a light year in circumference and rotates at near lightspeed. The purpose of the Belt is to preserve a community of Xeelee into the very far future, when they will be able to tap dark energy, a universe-spanning antigravity field, for their own purposes. But it has attracted populations of lesser species. And Poole, at last, finds the Xeelee who led the destruction of Earth . . . This follows on from Xeelee: Vengeance .

The Stone Clock by Andrew Bannister, Bantam, £16.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-593-07652-1. At some point in the far future mankind has come across a most unusual sector in space; whereas most stars are, literally, astronomical distances apart, the area which they name the Spin is only thirty light-days across yet contains twenty-one stars with about ninety planets. It is also artificial, though they have absolutely no idea of who created it or how (or why), only that it is hundreds of millions of years old. Naturally mankind has moved into the area and populated it and, whilst each planet is different (some modern, some medieval), groups and alliances have formed and, over the millennia, changed and changed again. It is a hundred millennia after Iron Gods. The Spin is at the end of its life and its diminished inhabitants are divided between those who live unknowingly in the relative paradise of one of hundreds of Virtual Realities - 'vrealities' - and those who scrape a living in what remains of the real world. But running the increasingly huge servers needed to maintain the vrealities is draining the last resources of the Spin, leading to conflict between those who tend the servers and those who believe they should simply be switched off, and so killing millions. There is one individual who divides his time between the real and the vrealities, finds himself caught up in this escalating and seemingly futile war. Meanwhile, in a remote star system, an ancient insectoid called Skarbo the Horologist observes The Spin. He has been doing so for several lifetimes. But now he notes the accelerating signs of decline in what he unfashionably considers to be a giant complex clock. And Skarbo too is about to die for the very last time. He had resigned himself to never visiting the object of his studies, but decides to make a last journey - travelling across a war-torn galaxy to what will be his final destination: the Spin. There he will learn of the artificial system's past - and its future… This is part of a series of standalone stories the writing of which (though very distinct from) has a vague feel of Banks' 'Culture' novels. See previous The Creation Machine and Iron Gods . Elsewhere on this site Andrew Bannister is also a scientist and has given his thoughts on the 20th century scientists that have inspired him .