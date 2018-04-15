The autumn was fairly quiet on the social front for us but much thanks to Tony for his continued support and the small get-together in our annual stationery run. The really big news is that Alan has stepped down from the day-to-day SF² Concatenation's web-mastering. Alan took over from Matt way back in 2001. With 17 years under his belt – and given that we, SF² Concatenation , at best are unlikely to continue beyond our 40th anniversary in 2027 (we are all getting old) – Alan is most likely to be our longest standing webmaster! Therefore huge thanks to Alan for his work for the best part of two decades. Meanwhile, we are now in 2019. Some of us are looking forward to two SF reunions with SF bodies with which we have a connection. The first is the third annual BECCON 1987 Eastercon reunion which will be held on 11th May from midday. Once again, this will be held in a rural pub next to a rail station south of Peterborough (45 train minutes north of London). As per last year, we are opening this gathering to local SF fans. If you think you are such a local (Hitchin, Stevenage, Letchworth area) and would like to attend then get in touch . Do include a couple of lines as to who you are (if we don't know you) and roughly where you live (your exact address is your affair) and if you really are local with an SF connection/genuine interest, then we'd be pleased to invite you. The second gathering being contemplated would be one of the 40th anniversary Hatfield PSIFA reunions . This pub social -- if it goes ahead (which depends on whether we change it to a second wake for our recently lost co-editor ) -- will be held on 15th June north of Hatfield and again near a rail station. Also again, if you are a former Hatfield PSIFA member then do get in touch . Note: this pub social 40-year reunion is in addition to the 23rd February gathering on campus we understand is being organised by the current generation of PSIFAns (see next paragraph). Finally, while PSIFA the past couple of years has morphed from being an SF society to become a table gaming group, they have announced on the PSIFA alumni Facebok page their organising an on-campus 23rd February event for past PSIFA science fiction society members. So, in addition to contacting us ( SF² Concatenation ) for the June pub social event, O ld A ge P SIFAns separately need to contact the current PSIFA (at Herts U.) for the February campus do. As said, there is a mention of both these gatherings on the PSIFA alumni Facebook page (that's the 'alumni' page not the current PSIFA page we've been told to firmly point out). Having said that, as of the early New Year we have heard little from PSIFA of their February event at Hertforshire University (formerly Hatfield Polytechnic), but maybe that is because of the Christmas student holidays? Please note, our 15th June PSIFA pub afternoon , has yet to be confirmed. This is for two reasons: 1) while there has been a fair bit of encouraging social media comment, less than half a dozen (other than the core group of first generationers) have confirmed a fairly solid intent to attend, and 2) our very recent loss . If the 15th June afternoon pub gathering does go ahead, for some of us, it will be a chance to say a final goodbye to our colleague, friend, and first-generation PSIFAn. Having said that, we are in the middle of funeral blues right now. We are therefore unsure whether to go for a larger version of our first generation PSIFAn reunion, opening it up to other PSIFA generations (beyond those of us that founded the group), or whether to keep it small involving our late friend's family with just a few of us past regulars plus graham's professional colleagues, to this gathering? So the advice for now is to only 'pencil' the June date in your diary, but to contact us if you wish to express an interest in attending (surety of likely numbers will affect our decision or perhaps -- if there is demand -- organise something for PSIFA next year when the dust from our recent loss has settled). We will have more news in our next seasonal edition, mid-April. And that's that.

There is no way to sugar this but our co-founding editor, Graham , died on Boxing Day. His obit is below in our R.I.P. section, as is a footnote as to how you can help us get news out to his old friends. (As our mini-obit explains, Graham dropped out of circulation a decade ago so we do have a bit of a problem getting the news to some of his old friends and acquaintances, convention bar buddies and so forth.) They say everyone is connected to everyone by 6 degrees. Well, we are putting that to the test. See the various social media links at the bottom of his obit below and like/share etc, whichever suits your online preferences the best.

There's a bid to hold the 2020 British Eastercon in Birmingham . The technically 'British', but in all but name 'UK' Eastercon, is the nation's national SF event and annual gathering of the SFnal clans. Normally, bids to hold future Eastercons are presented and voted on two years in advance. However, last year ( 2018 ) the sole bid for 2020 folded just prior to the Eastercon site selection session. Stepping into the breach comes a bid for Birmingham in 10th to 13th April 2020 in the Hilton Metropole Hotel, next to the Exhibition Centre and Birmingham International Airport. Called 'Concentric', it is hoped that this bid to hold the 2020 Eastercon will be ratified at the 2019 Eastercon, Ytterbium, (Heathrow, London). (Given the Birmingham venue was where SF² Concatenation began in 1987 , some of us have a certain nostalgia for this venue.)

The 2020 Worldcon will be held in Wellington, New Zealand and called CoNZealand . Despite eight years to prepare since the NZ bid launch and a third of a year since the bid win , there is no news yet (as we post early January 2019) as to how non-Australasians can register by either bank transfer or cheque: a non-trivial matter given that, for example, 30% of UK adults do not do online banking/finance (presumably it is roughly a similar proportion in N. America and the rest of western Europe) even if many SF fans are geeky enough to embrace such, others are not, so catering to diversity is arguably to be welcomed. Also no news yet as to pre-supporters' conversion rates. Come on NZ, there is a fair amount of goodwill within the SF community, including from us, for your first Worldcon.

The Hugo Award nomination period opens . Worldcon members are encouraged to nominate up to five works/individuals that they believe are worthy of a Hugo in each category (novel, novella, best dramatic presentation - long form (film) etc ). Nominating is free to members of the Dublin 2019 – An Irish Worldcon who joined by December 31, 2018, or have been a member of the previous, 2018, Worldcon in San Jose. Those who are uncertain of their status should contact hugohelp[-at-]dublin2019[-dot-]com . The nominating forms are either online at the Dublin Worldcon website, or in paper form in Progress Report 3, or downloadable from the Dublin site as a PDF. Nominations must be submitted either electronically by 16th March 2019 06:59 UTC (11:59 pm Pacific Daylight Time on 15th March 2019) or, if paper, received by mail by 15th March 2019. The shortlist will be announced in early April. Only Dublin 2019 members will be able to vote on the shortlist ballot to choose the winners. All are encouraged to nominate in as many categories as nominators feel there are worthy works (books, stories, films etc ), magazines (online as well as paper), and people (artists, editors etc ) to make this as democratic as possible.

The Dublin 2019 Worldcon - Afua Richardson joins its featured artists . Afua Richardson, known for her work on Genius and World of Wakanda , will be joining Jim Fitzpatrick and Maeve Clancy a the featured artists at the Dublin 2019 Worldcon. She has just created a variant cover for Shuri #2, the Wakanda-based series written by Nnedi Okorafor. Other stories she has drawn for include X-Men , Captain Marvel , Captain America , and the Mighty Avengers for Marvel Comics; Wonder Woman , Warbringer and All-Star Batman for DC Comics; as well as Mad Max . Jim Fitzpatrick, one of the convention's other featured artists created the two-toned Che Guevara image copied on walls and T-shirts around the world. Art tracks with featured artist talks and panels, the art show and the art auction have long been part of the programme for Worldcons. Hugos at Dublin 2019 to include 'Best Art Book' category . The World SF Society (under whose auspices the Worldcon is held) constitution allows for individual Worldcons to add their own category of choice to that year's Hugo Awards. Although fewer art books have appeared on the Hugo ballot in recent years, many genre art books of various types are published annually, and they continue to generate intense interest from both reviewers and the wider fan community. The Hugo Category Study committee of the World SF Society is also considering Best Art Book as a potential permanent category. Why is the Dublin Worldcon having such an art focus ? Dublin 2019 is honouring the ongoing contributions made by artists to the field of science fiction and fantasy in what will be the 80th anniversary of the first SF Worldcon. Its sole Guest of Honour was artist Frank R. Paul. So far over 4,300 people have registered for Dublin 2019.

Odyssey writers' workshop opens its summer registration . New and/or young writers of fantasy, science fiction, and horror seeking to enhance their embryonic career attend Odyssey: Odyssey is for writers whose work is approaching publication quality and for published writers who want to improve their work. It is run for six weeks each summer in Manchester, New Hampshire, USA, for a class size restricted to 15. Authors, agents, and editors serve as guest lecturers. Advanced lectures, in-depth feedback, and one-on-one guidance help students make major improvements. From past years, some 59% of students go on to professional publication. This year's class runs from 3rd June to 12th July ( 2019 ). The workshop is held at Saint Anselm College, one of the top small liberal arts colleges in the northeast US, and students live in campus apartments. Odyssey is funded in part by donations from graduates, grantors and supporters, and in part by student tuition. Tuition is US$2,060, and housing in campus apartments is US$892 for a double room and US$1,784 for a single. All applicants receive feedback on their writing sample. Lecturers for the 2019 workshop include some of the best teachers in the field: authors Holly Black, Sara King, Nisi Shawl and Fran Wilde; the author/editor Paul Witcover, and editor/publisher Neil Clarke of Clarkesworld Magazine ; plus the agent Joshua Bilmes who is president of the renowned JABberwocky Literary Agency; as well as the editor/publisher Scott H. Andrews of Beneath Ceaseless Skies as virtual guests via Skype. Continuing for a second year, George R. R. Martin is funding a scholarship for an Odyssey student. The Miskatonic Scholarship will be awarded to a promising writer of Lovecraftian cosmic horror. It will cover full tuition, textbook, and housing. As Martin notes, "We are not looking for Lovecraft pastiches, nor even Cthulhu Mythos stories. References to Arkham, Azathoth, shoggoths, the Necronomicon, and the fungi from Yuggoth are by no means obligatory...though if some candidates choose to include them, that's fine as well. What we want is the sort of originality that H. P. Lovecraft displayed in his day…. What we want are nightmares new and resonant and profound, comic terrors that will haunt our dreams for years to come." Further details can be found at www.odysseyworkshop.org

Nebula Award rule changes are announced . The Nebula is oft billed as one of the two principal, western SF awards. The other is the Hugo, voted for by members of the World SF Convention – Worldcon. Conversely, the Nebula is voted for by members of the SFWA (Science Fiction Writers of America). To be precise, the SFWA voters are 'Active' members of the SFWA and these are determined (in essence) to be those sufficiently professionally active with commercial publisher books released (not self-published or just short stories). The rule change allows 'Associate' members Nebula voting rights. This new ruling acknowledges that those early in their career stages have something to contribute to the Nebulas. The second change is that Game Writing has been added as a Nebula Award category. This recognises that, with new media, story telling is taking new forms. There are a few other minor changes including that multi-author works will be awarded one Nebula trophy: co-authors and translators will receive certificates. (This is perhaps fair for when many contribute to a film or television series' story but perhaps a little harsh when just two authors collaborate on a single book.) More info at www.sfwa.org .

Britain's new comics laureate is Hannah Berry . She says that she wants to use the position to remove some of the 'stigma' that still surrounds graphic novels and comics, and harness their 'untapped' potential. She takes over from last year's ( 2018 ) Walking Dead artist Charlie Adlard. The the UK's Comics Laureate is organised by the charity Comics Literacy Awareness (CLAw) is a national organization in the United Kingdom promoting literacy through comic books. Its half dozen trustees include the SFnal graphics novelist Bryan Talbot who was a GoH at the 2014 Worldcon in London .

Germany's principal SF awards were presented at Elstercon in Leipzig. German Science Fiction Award DSFP Best Novel : Qualityland by Marc-Uwe Kling Best Story : 'Das Internet der Dinge' ['The Internet of Things'] by Uwe Hermann Kurd-Laβwitz-Award (award of German SF professionals) Best German-language novel : Der Kanon Mechanischer Seelen ( The Canon of Mechanical Souls ) by Michael Marrak Best German-language short story :'Das Internet der Dinge' ['The Internet of Things'] by Uwe Hermann Best Foreign Publication : Das Buch des Phoenix [ The Book of Phoenix ] by Nnedi Okorafor Best Translator : Claudia Kern for Dunkelheit & Licht [ Blackout & All Clear ] by Connie Willis Best Illustrator : Lothar Bauer for his cover work of Luna Incognita by Axel Kruse Best Radio Play : Paradise Revisited by Bodo Traber Special Award : Thomas Le Blanc for the foundation and further development of the Phantastic Library in Wetzlar Curd-Siodmak-Award Best Film : Blade Runner 2049 Best TV Series : The Expanse

Romania's third Sci-Fi Fest presents awards . This was part of a popular science event held at the National Library of Romania in Bucharest and sponsored by Stiinta &Tehnica [ Science & Technology ] magazine. This year's award categories and winners were:- Best Debut : Adrian Mihaltianu author of Epoca Inocentei (Seria Terra XXI, partea I) [ Age of Innocence (Terra 21, part 1) ] Best SF Publisher : Pavcon (a relatively new publisher that has won other SF awards) Best Magazine : Zin (edited by Lucian Oancea)

Denmark's Niels Klim Awards were presented at Fantasticon . The award is presented annually after nomination and voting among Danish science fiction readers. This was the sixth time the prize were presented. Its four categories together cover shorter science fiction texts (less than 40,000 words) published in Danish for the first time the previous year. The winners were:- Translated Novel : No award Novella:-No award Novelette: 'Ogel i fare' ['Ogel in Danger'] by Carolineskolens Lurifaks Short story: 'Verdens rigeste mand og hans tro tjener Boris' ['The Richest Man in the World and his Faithful Servant Boris'] by C. Winther Further details of the award can be found at http://ommadawn.dk/nielsklim/ . Last year's winners here .

The 2018 Roskon Awards , voted by participants of Russia's Roskon convention, were presented at this year's Roskon near Moscow:- Big Roskon : David Brin ( who was a GoH at this year's event ) Best Novel Gold : Screw by Vladimir Vasiliev Best Novel Silver : The Motherland of Elephants by Oleg Divov Best Novel Bronze : Meet Gagarin by Igor Shengalts Roskon Special Prize : Walks on the Moon by Sasha Krugosvetov Knight of the Fandom ( equivalent to Britain's Knight of St Fanthony ) : Roman Zlotnikov. Our apologies, we did not get this news timely; this should have been posted two seasonal editions ago ( 15th April 2018 ) as Roskon was held 29th March to Sun 1st April 2018.

The British Fantasy Awards were presented at FantasyCon, in The Queen Hotel, Chester . The winners were:- Best Fantasy Novel (the Robert Holdstock Award): The Ninth Rain by Jen Williams Best Horror Novel (the August Derleth Award): The Changeling by Victor LaValle Best Novella : Passing Strange by Ellen Klages Best Anthology : New Fears edited by Mark Morris Best Artist : Jeffrey Alan Love Best Collection : Strange Weather by Joe Hill Best Comic/Graphic Novel : Monstress by Marjorie Liu & Sana Takeda Best Film/Television Production : Get Out dir. Jordan Peele ( Trailer here ) Best Audio : Anansi Boys BBC Radio 4 (based on the novel by Neil Gaiman) Best Independent Press : Unsung Stories Best Magazine/Periodical : Shoreline of Infinity edited by Noel Chidwick Best Newcomer (Sydney J. Bounds Award): Jeanette Ng for Under the Pendulum Sun Best Non-Fiction : Gender Identity and Sexuality in Science Fiction and Fantasy edited by F. T. Barbini Best Short Fiction : 'Looking for Laika' by Laura Mauro The Special Award (the Karl Edward Wagner Award): N. K. Jemisin

The 2018 World Fantasy Awards have been presented at the World Fantasy Convention in Baltimore, Maryland (US). The winners were:- Novel : The Changeling by Victor LaValle And Jade City by Fonda Lee Novella : Passing Strange by Ellen Klages Short Fiction : 'The Birding: A Fairy Tale' by Natalia Theodoridou Anthology : The New Voices of Fantasy by (eds) Peter S. Beagle and Jacob Weisman Collection : The Emerald Circus by Jane Yolen Artist : Gregory Manchess Special Award – Professional : Harry Brockway, Patrick McGrath, and Danel Olson for Writing Madness Special Award – Non-professional : Justina Ireland and Troy L. Wiggins for FIYAH: Magazine of Black Speculative Fiction The World Fantasy Lifetime Achievement Awards winners for 2017 were Charles de Lint and Elizabeth Wollheim . +++ For last year's winners see here .

Also check out our new Best Science Fiction of Past Years - Possibly? page – This is a newly created archive page. We compiled this because, as per above, in recent years in our spring news, for fun, we give our suggestions as to the best SF/F/H novels and films of the previous year. The thing is, invariably nearly every year we cite a work or two that goes on to be short-listed and/or win a major SF award. Spooky, huh? So we thought it about time we collected these in one place with a note as to which went on to garner a major award.

Best SF/F books of 2018 ? Yes, it is the start of a new year and so once more time for an informal look back at the last one. Here are a few of the books that we rated published in the British Isles last year (obviously there are other worthy offerings as well as titles published elsewhere which also include some of these). We have a deliberately varied mix for you (alphabetically by author) so there should be something for everyone. So if you are looking for something to read then why not check out these Science Fiction and Fantasy books of 2018 :- Semiosis by Sue Burke (character-driven, exo-planet first contact) Vita Nostra by Sergey and Marina Dyachenko (fantasy, first British pub' 2018) Blackfish City by Sam J. Miller (futuristic, post climate-apocalyptic world building) Before Mars by Emma Newman (off world, mundane-ish, new wave SF) Binti: The Night Masquerade by Nnedi Okorafor (third following the Hugo- and Nebula Award-winning Home ) Gunpowder Moon by David Pedreira (mundane SF, space operatic, thriller) Elysium Fire by Alastair Reynolds (hard-ish SF, space opera) The Book of M by Peng Shepherd (new wave, science fantasy) The Oracle Year by Charles Soule (present day set, science fantasy) The Freeze-Frame Revolution by Peter Watts (hard SF, deep space thriller) Last year's Best SF novels here (two of which were short-listed for the Hugo, one of which was shortlisted for and won a Nebula Award, and one shortlisted for the Arthur C. Clarke (book) Award).

For a reminder of the top films in 2017/8 (and earlier years) then check out our top Science Fiction Films annual chart. This page is based on the weekly UK box office ratings over the past year up to Easter. You can use this page if you are stuck for ideas hiring a DVD for the weekend.

Film clip download tip! : Artemis Fowl film based on Eoin Colfer's novel, has a teaser trailer release . Artemis Fowl II, a young Irish criminal mastermind, kidnaps the fairy LEPrecon officer Holly Short for ransom to fund the search for his missing father in order to restore the family fortune. The film is due out August ( 2019 ). Kenneth Branagh directs and it stars Miranda Raison, Hong Chau and Judi Dench. You can see the trailer here .

Film clip download tip! : Dark Phoenix is a forthcoming X-Men movie . It is slated for a mid-summer ( 2019 ) release. During a rescue mission in space, Jean Grey is nearly killed when she is hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. Wrestling with this entity inside her, Jean unleashes her powers in ways she can neither comprehend nor contain. With Jean spiralling out of control, and hurting the ones she loves most, she begins to unravel the very fabric that holds the X-Men together. Now, with this family falling apart, they must find a way to unite, not only to save Jean's soul but, to save our very planet from aliens who wish to weaponise this force and rule the Galaxy. You can see the trailer here .

Film clip download tip! : The Humanity Bureau is a forthcoming, near-future (2030), apocalyptic, climate change film . Nicolas Cage as a case worker in a climate ravaged America, in an economically depressed, non-sustainable environmentally resourced, world, who learns that the resettlement programme may not be what it seems and that the climate change they are experiencing may only just be the start… You can see the trailer here .

Film clip download tip! : Overlord is now out . Though out, we are not sure how much profile this has had on general release. It is essentially a war time zombie/monster film. On the eve of D-Day, American paratroopers are dropped behind enemy lines to carry out a mission crucial to the invasion's success. But as they approach their target, they begin to realize there is more going on in this Nazi-occupied village than a simple military operation. They find themselves fighting against supernatural forces, part of a Nazi experiment. You can see the trailer here .

Film clip download tip! : Replicas is a new SF film that has been doing the fantastic film fest circuit . After a car accident kills his family, a synthetic biologist stops at nothing to bring them back, even if it means pitting himself against a government-controlled laboratory, a police task force and science ethics… Stars Alice Eve, Keanu Reeves and Emily Alyn Lind. You can see the trailer for this Brit/US offering here .

Film clip download tip! : Jonathan , a.k.a. Duplicate is an independent US film that has been doing the fantastic film fest circuit . It has had limited release ( November, 2018 ) in the US but you may be able to pick up the DVD or stream it. It concerns the titular 'Jonathan', a young man who leaves the office everyday at noon. When he gets home, he goes to sleep. Every morning he wakes up and there is a breakfast prepared for him along with a video telling him about the second part of his day. This is one of those low-budget independents that punches a little above its weight and which has arguably not had quite the attention it deserves. A modern take on Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde (1886). You can see the trailer here .

Film clip download tip! : At First Light is an independent Canadian, alien close encounter film with teenage protagonists. Shot in Nevada, US, it follows a high school senior, Alex Lainey, who has an encounter with mysterious lights that appear over her small town. She soon develops dangerous, supernatural abilities and turns to her childhood friend Sean Terrel. The authorities target them and a chase ensues as officials try to discover the truth behind Alex's transformation. You can see the trailer here .

Film clip download tip! : In Control is a is a Canadian low-budget independent SF film . Four university students hook up to a machine allowing them to become one of their fellow students - e.g. allowing them each to party as one of the rich and beautiful. It enables them to take control of others, and experience the world through someone else. However, the long hook-ups start seriously affecting their normal selves. As they push the machine's abilities to its limits, they begin to question the device itself… The first half of the film is intriguing and while the second half arguably does not live up to this promise, it is worth a view. It came out on the Fantastic and Horror film fest circuit in 2017 but now has a broader release. You can see the trailer here .

Film clip download tip! : Silencio is a US/Mexico independent SF film with a few Brits in the cast . Set in the present day, In order to save her son's life, Ana embarks on a quest to find a powerful stone from the Zone of Silence, located in Mexico (an area where a magnetic meteorite fell that disrupts communication systems). Someone finds out the time-altering power the stone possesses and believes it is a power worth killing for… You can see the trailer here .

Film clip download tip! : Solis is an independent, British, mundane SF space opera film . When Troy Holloway wakes up to find himself trapped aboard a drifting escape pod shooting towards the Sun, he quickly realises the true terror of his situation. With rapid oxygen depletion and a burn-up estimated for 90 minutes hence, Commander Roberts leads a rescue party to save Holloway before time runs out. Having recently lost his son and now confronted by his own immediate end, Holloway feels less enthusiastic about survival. But Roberts, speaking to him only through a weak radio transmission, is determined to save his life, and both soon learn that the lives they have both lived influence each other in unexpected ways. You can see the trailer here .

Film clip download tip! : Peripheral is a new SF horror film . Bobbi Johnson is a young literary sensation facing her difficult second novel. Already dealing with a crazed stalker and her junkie ex-boyfriend, Bobbi is convinced by her publisher to use new smart editing software and finds herself going head-to-head with an artificial intelligence determined to write her book for her. As the machine manipulates her work to suit its own nefarious ends, Bobbi begins to realise that she is being controlled in ways far more sinister than she suspected. She may, in fact, be a pawn in a conspiracy of social mind control…! You can see the trailer here .

Film clip download tip! : Hollow World is an SF or science fantasy horror that came out last season on Prime Video in the US. This Brit offering sees International Space Station astronaut Xander returns to a looted Earth following what may have been an alien invasion. You can see the trailer here .

Film clip download tip! : Miss your horror fix last Halloween season ? Much of Halloween is often missed what with it being in the run-up-to-Christmas period. Now – with the Christmas and New Year period well and truly over – is a good time to check what scary media offerings you may have missed. October, November and December saw a number of Netflix fantasy horror offerings and if you are not on Netflix many of these are now out on DVD. If fantasy horror is you bag check out the season trailer here .

Film clip download tip! : Doctor Puppet YouTube series comes to an end with episode 8 'The 12th Planet'. The series of 10 minute episodes is rather fun and created by a very talented team spearheaded by the incredible Alisa Stern. Do check out their YouTube channel . You can see the final episode here .

Film clip download tip! : Sci-Fi Hub is to be a forthcoming YouTube channel . It is from the same people as 'History Time'. It promises short stories, audio books, reviews and (being from History Time folk) items on the history of SF.

Film clip download tip! : The True Frontier - Alfred Bester . An 7-minute look at the well-known US Golden Age SF author who is known for bridging the gap between science fiction and DC detective comics, creating villains like Solomon Grundy in the Green Lantern and Superman stories as well as his SF classic novels The Demolished Man (which won the first Hugo award) and The Stars My Destination which influenced later writers minute look at the well-known US Golden Age. Check the video out here .

Film clip download tip! : The True Frontier - Cordwainer Smith . An 8 minute look at the well-known US Golden Age SF author who was also a psychologist and a spy whose real name was Paul Linebarger. Part of a YouTube autumnal series on SF. Check the video out here .

Film clip download tip! : Top Ten Moments in British SF History according to Mojo UK . OK, so while you may not agree with this particular 'top ten' (no Gerry Anderson ), but it is arguably a fair-ish stab. Check the 10 minute video out here .

Film clip download tip! : Unseen 1996 The Fantastic Four film has now been released on YouTube . The reported story of how this film came about is not entirely substantiated. Apparently in 1986 the producer Eichinger's Neue acquired an option to make a film of The Fantastic Four. The film was not forthcoming, so with the option time running out Neue had to make a film so as to get an extension to the option rights. The story goes that 1996 The Fantastic Four low-budget film (reportedly US$1m) was made just to secure these rights: nobody said it had to be a good film. SF B-movie specialist Roger Corman was brought onboard and the 1996 The Fantastic Four film was the result. It was never shown due to copyright legalities. (It is possible that those holding Marvel rights did not want a low-budget film out there and apparently, though the film had been made, it was never meant to be released.) There is a 2015 documentary Doomed! The Untold Story of Roger Corman's "The Fantastic Four" . The film is now on YouTube in all its unglory here . Enjoy ( if that's the word? ).

Ghostbuster III is still (yet again) possible ! Yes, we have been here before (a decade ago back in 2009 , 2010 and 2012 ). Dan Aykroyd has reportedly told Dan Rather (AXS TV) that a script for Ghostbusters 3 , featuring the living members of the original cast is in the works (or 'development hell' as some might call it). Dan Aykroyd seems confident that Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson would be up for it. (Harold Ramis sadly died in 2014 .) Apparently, the limp box office performance of the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot ( trailer here ) has not dented possibilities. That film may not have been a huge commercial success but it did get a certain following and was even short-listed for a Hugo . No word as yet from Sony.

Resident Evil films to be re-booted ? After six films from Paul W.S. Anderson, starring Milla Jovovich, the horror producer, James Wan, plans to re-boot the film franchise. Apparently, he too is going for six films but for more horror rather than action.

Indiana Jones 5 release postponed a year . Spielberg is directing, George Lucas will not be contributing, Harrison Ford is onboard (though will turn 77 during filming), but Shia LaBeouf (who played Indy and Marion's son Mutt) will not be involved. The release date from Disney is now slated for July 2021.

Doctor Sleep -- the sequel to The Shining -- will be faithful to the film . While Kubrick's film The Shining (1980) may not have been faithful to the Stephen King novel, the sequel film Doctor Sleep , directed by Mike Flanagan, will attempt to broadly follow King's novel and reflect the heritage left behind by Kubrick's film The Shining . The sequel focuses on an adult Danny Torrance (played by Ewan McGregor), the son in The Shining . He is still recovering from his traumatic, childhood year at the Overlook Hotel. He wants leave his own father's history behind. While working at a nursing home, he uses his psychic abilities (known as "the shining") to placate the mentally-declining inmates. However others are interested in his abilities and are coming for him. The film Doctor Sleep is currently slated for a January 2020 release (though that may change).

Guillermo del Toro to direct a new Pinocchio film . Guillermo del Toro has been saying that he will direct a new version of Pinocchio for a few years now. The latest news is that he is partnering with Netflix to do this. As with Pan's Labyrinth , which was set in civil war Spain, this new version of Pinocchio will have an historical political setting, this time set in Mussolini's 1930s Italy. Work on the film is expected to begin towards the end of the year ( 2019 ) and tentatively due on Netflix in 2021. It will be a stop-motion musical. The Jim Henson Company is co-producing.

James Gunn to helm Suicide Squad 2 . James Gunn is to Gunn is write and direct Suicide Squad 2 (working title). A happy ending for Gunn having been sacked by Disney from the Guardians of the Galaxy Marvel film franchise ; not that a happy ending was in doubt given a number of studios were after him. Suicide Squad is part of the DC Comics spin-off films whose recent cinematic offerings have not been nearly as successful as those from their Marvel counterparts. Apparently David Ayer, who directed the first Suicide Squad , is happy with James Gunn taking over.

The proposed Star Wars Boba Fett focus film has been cancelled . Previously we reported in the autumn 2017 that a new Star Wars trilogy of films had been commissioned and then subsequently a second new trilogy was planned. Now it seems as if Disney and Lucasfilm are dropping a Boba Fett focus but instead looking towards the Mandalorian aspect: both Boba Fett and his clone father Jango, belong to the Mandalorians. So even if Star Wars fans will not get an actual Fett film, they can look forward to The Mandalorian which will premiere on the Disney streaming service next year.

Confirmed – Mark Hamill will be in the forthcoming final in the third trilogy Star Wars film . This was suspected when we reported last season Carrie Fisher's forthcoming appearance and the rumour of Hamill doing the same. He will – as we mused last season -- be appearing as his spectral self having giving given up his mortal body to the Force and will probably be mentoring the next would-be Jedi champion... The film is currently slated for a 20th December 2019 release.

The third Kingsman film is now in the works . This comedy technothriller, that riffs The Avengers (the British originals and not the Marvel superhero franchise), is based on the graphic novels by writer Mark ( Wanted ) Millar and artist Dave (co-creator of Watchmen ) Gibbons. The former has confirmed that writer-director Matthew Vaughn had ideas for at least two more sequels. This third film is currently slated for a November 2019 release. You can see the original (the first) film's trailer here .

Men in Black 4 to feature the MIB London HQ . It stars Chris Hemsworth (Agent H), Tessa Thompson (Agent M), Rafe Spall, Kumail Najani, Rebecca Ferguson, Emma Thompson (Agent O) and Liam Neeson (and not Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones). Though it is the fourth in the series, it would seem as if we are encouraged to think of this as something of a franchise re-boot. its release is slated for June ( 2019 ).

The forthcoming Blade Runner comics are to be written by Michael Green . Last season we reported on the forthcoming comics . The latest news is that Michael Green, who co-wrote the screenplay for Blade Runner 2049 is set to write the comics along with Mike ( Star Trek ) Johnson. The expectation is that the comics will relate closely to, or follow on, from the films.

Chris Evans stands down from Captain America causing massive online fan response . On the final day of filming the follow-up to Avengers: Infinity War he affirmed he was standing down from playing Steve Rogers, a.k.a. Captain America. Less than 12 hours later, his social media Tweet had more than 180,000 re-tweets, a 'reach' of millions, garnered over 700,000 favourites and a 35,000 replies. The yet-to-be-titled fourth Avengers film is currently slated for Star Wars day, 4th May, 2019.

Captain Marvel is set to become the first female, titular lead character in a Marvel Comics film . The film, slated for 2019, is the first Marvel one to have a female star as its lead in a decade of its Marvel Cinematic Universe. Captain Marvel was the person that Nick Fury (played by Samuel L. Jackson) called for help at the end of Avengers: Infinity War . Up to now Evangeline Lilly's – The Wasp in the title of Ant Man and The Wasp – is the closest we have had to a sole, titular, female lead. Captain Marvel is being played by Brie Larson.

Science Fiction boosts US box office to record levels . In 2017 the US cinema box office take for studios reached US$11 billion (£8.5 billion) on the 30th December. This last year ( 2018 ) just passed the US$11 billion mark: it was reached just after December's first week. Looking at which films earned what, it is clear that SF blockbuster films were the ones that made the difference. Black Panther made over US$S700m for the domestic US studio take from box offices, Avengers: Infinity War US$679m, Incredibles 2 US$608m, and a further total of US$1 billion combined from A Quiet Place , Deadpool 2 Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and The Meg . And of course, by the end of the first week in December, the SFnal and fantasy offerings Into the Spider-Verse , Mortal Engines , Aquaman , Mary Poppins Returns , and Bumblebee had yet to come out. If there was any doubt from the past decade, that the once ghetto genre of SF/Fantasy is now all too clearly mainstream in terms of western cinema business.

The Big Bang Theory 'Soft Kitty' court case resolved . We hold our hands up; we should have told you this a year ago but the news slipped through our news-gathering filter. Back at the start of 2016 we reported that The Big Bang Theory was being sued by 'Soft Kitty' copyright holder . Well, last March ( 2017 ) the court ruled that as Warner Brothers Entertainment and the show's other producers sought and received permission in 2007 to use the lyrics from Willis Music Co - a Kentucky-based company that had published them in a book called Songs for the Nursery School, that Warners and the Big Bangers were innocent having acted in good faith. The court found that Willis Music's renewal in 1964 of its registration for Songs for the Nursery School , in which the poem was printed, did not also renew Newlin's copyright for "Warm Kitty". Warner brothers and the makers of The Big Bang Theory are therefore innocent.

Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina taken to court for US$50 million, and then settles ! The Sataníc Temple – with its aim to promote the US's First Amendment values of separation of church and state and equal protection – has objected to the Warner Bros. & Netflix show's use of its version of the Baphomet figure. It is also seeking a ban on further distribution of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina episodes featuring the Sataníc Temple's version of the Baphomet. The Sataníc Temple uses Sataníc imagery satire, theatrical ploys, humour and direct legal action in their public campaigns "to encourage benevolence and empathy among all people". The idea among the organization's branding was that it "met all the Bush administration’s criteria for receiving funds, but was repugnant to them". In adopting one of the Temple's icon Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is not only breaching copyright, but misrepresenting a political organization. Baphomets are depicted in many forms – and not just the one the Temple uses which Netflix took – and consists of a goat horned headed, often winged figure. It was first known to be referenced first appeared in trial transcripts for the Inquisition of the Knights Templar starting in 1307 when they were falsely accused and persecuted. Warner Bros. has acknowledged the settlement without elaborating. The Temple will be acknowledged in the credits for episodes of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina that have already been filmed. Any financial settlement is not publicly known at this time.

The graphic novel Strange Times to become a TV series . TBS in the US arte apparently taking on the paranormal series. It is being written and executive produced by Aaron Karo.

New animated Star Trek series, Lower Decks has been commissioned . Star Trek: Lower Decks will be an adult comedy series consisting of half-hour episodes. It concerns a diligent non-entity on a minor Federation craft. (Sounds a bit Red Dwarfy ?) The US streaming service CBS All Access has ordered two seasons s they seem to have faith in the venture. We don't know yet which channels will be showing it elsewhere.

BBC to do Dracula mini-series . The three, 90-minute episode mini-series comes from BBC Sherlock creative duo Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat. Moffat, of course also worked on the Beebs Doctor Who but has said that Dracula will be more Sherlock than Doctor Who . However, unlike Sherlock , the series will be set – as was the novel – in 1897. For those not in BritCit, Emerald Isle and parts of western EuroCit, who get the BBC, the series will also be on Netflix. It is to star Danish actor Claes ( The Girl in the Spider's Web ) Bang. This should be worth checking out…

Star Trek: The Next Generation spin-off/re-boot to air at the end of 2019 . The show, announced last season complete with Patrick Stewart, is currently slated to air on CBS All Access at the end of 2019.

The Good Place gets renewed for a fourth season . NBC has renewed the show that recently won the Hugo for 'Best Dramatic Presentation – Short Form'. This despite the show's live viewing figures being low in the US at 1.6 million. However when 35 days of time-shifting and projected digital viewership is added, the show’s 18-49 rating grows to a 3.65 from 1.6 in adults from ages 18-49. Perhaps the key reason might be that NBC's own detailed survey reveals that the shows audience is the 'most highly educated' among adults aged 18-49 with four or more years of college/university. This is probably due to the shows philosophical and ethical themes that explore both classical and contemporary philosophical dilemmas. Expect season 4 later this year. meanwhile for those of us in Brit Cit, Cal Hab and the Emerald Isle, The Good Place is aired on the FreeView channel E4 so those in the British Isles can catch up on the early seasons. +++ The Good Place season 3 trailer here . +++ See also the Morals programmed into Artificial Intelligence in the Science & SF Interface subsection below.

The Expanse returns with season 4 . We previously reported it being axed and then resurrected . This space opera series is based on the two writer pseudonymous author James S. A. Corey series of novels. The new season has some new sets and new spacecraft. Formerly on SyFy it is now on Amazon prime. Season 4 production teaser trailer here .

Charlie Brooker's Black Mirror to go quasi interactive . The series that originated on Britain's Channel 4 back in 2011, which we cited in 2012 as one of the best televisual SF of the year and a number of whose episodes have gone on to be Hugo short-listed including last year , moved to Netflix in 2015 who afforded it bigger budgets. Now the show is going quasi-interactive with its viewers choosing an adventure or possibly the ending of an adventure with the audience being given alternates from which to choose.

Loki television series, spin-off from the Thor films, is forthcoming . The new series will see Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as the Norse god brother of Thor. It will also will also air on Disney+ .

New, 2nd Star Wars TV series coming . The series will follow the adventures of rebel spy Cassian Andor during the formative years of the Rebellion and before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story . This will also air on Disney+ .

Star Wars live action television series forthcoming . The series is due to be launched on Disney's streaming service, Disney+, later this year. Apparently it will cost roughly US$100 million (£77m) for 10 episodes which makes it one of the more expensive series to date (excluding high viewer rated shows like The Big Bang Theory whose later seasons had high cast fees ) but does put it on par with a season six episode of The Game of Thrones . The budget for Star Wars: The Last Jedi was between US$200 to US$250 million (£154m - £192m) and that film to date has made more than US$1.3 billion (£1 bn) worldwide at the box office.

Daredevil has been cancelled . Season 3 will be the show's last. The show has attracted a reasonable audience. Netflix's decision to cancel is reportedly in part due to the show's rising costs and reduced New York tax credits and also the anticipated Disney+ with its marvel connections not to mention reported, proverbial, 'creative differences' (whatever they may be if they existed). However its viewing figures were comparatively healthy. So many involved with the show are still perplexed. It was doubly annoying as season 4 was all planned and ready to go. (You can see the season3 trailer here .

Star Trek: The Next Generation fan virtual reality is ordered to close by CBS . Stage-9 was a two-year-old fan project that let users explore a virtual recreation (VR) of the Enterprise-D. CBS has ordered Stage-9 to cease and desist. Stage-9 did offer to change the name of the VR removing the term 'Enterprise' but CBS would not change its mind. CBS was also reportedly asked which elements of the VR were of concern but apparently CBS did not favour Stage-9 with the courtesy of a reply to this question, though we understand an acknowledgement of receipt of the letter was provided. You can see a short YouTube video of how it used to look here .

The Outcast series from Robert ( The Walking Dead ) Kirkman has been axed . The series was first aired in 2016 and season two ended in the autumn ( 2018 ). Cinemax is not commissioning a third season. Outcast concerns a small American town that sees demonic possession and one man standing against the forces of evil. In addition to Cinemax failing to see strong viewing figures for the show the company making it, Fox International Studios, no longer exists. Additionally, the renewal options for the cast's contracts, including star Patrick Fugit, have expired. However there are two seasons of the show. You can see the trailer here .

Marvel's Luke Cage has been cancelled . Marvel and Netflix have cancelled Luke Cage following its second season. Apparently the declining interest on social media Twitter and Instagram was a trigger. When Luke Cage was about to premiere there were 300,000 conversations, but season two's premiere only generated not even 50,000. This is the second Marvel series Netflix has dropped. ( Trailer here .)

Marvel's Iron Fist has been cancelled . Marvel and Netflix have cancelled Iron Fist following its second season. The show's first season did not get a favourable viewer response (possibly because his origins story was not told as it was in the original comics), though it did pick up with the second season. However, this was not enough to save the show. Apparently the declining interest on social media Twitter and Instagram was a trigger. This is the first Marvel series Netflix has dropped. ( Trailer here .)

Judge Dredd , Strontium Dog and Rogue trooper , among others, to come to the small screen with new Rebellion studio . Rebellion, who own 2000AD ('the Galaxy's greatest comic'), have bought the old Daily Mail newspaper print building in Didcot, Oxfordshire. Being ready-soundproofed, it needs little done to it to create a 25,000-square-foot sound stage (160 foot square or a 53 metre square) sound stage, and no new planning permission is required. It is also mid-way between Pinewood and Bristol-based other studios. In addition to 2000AD related projects, Rebellion could use it for creating footage for computer gaming (its founder business). The Kingsley brothers who own rebellion were producers on the Dredd (2012) film and Rebellion is co- producing the forthcoming TV series Judge Dredd: Mega-City One (as we reported over a years ago). The new building covers a total area of 220,000 square feet and the studio may well employ up to 500 people.

George R. R. Martin's Wild Cards possibly to be two (not just one) TV series ! Three years ago we reported that Wild Cards was to be a TV series . Well, apparently a production team now exists. It reportedly includes Andrew Miller (lead screen story writer and Executive Producer), Melinda Snodgrass, Vince Gerardis, and George R. R. Martin. Martin himself will not be doing any writing as he's occupied with the Game of Thrones spin-off series and so is confined to just keeping a watchful eye. By the end of 2016 there were 23 Wild Cards books and now there are 27: remember many of the stories set in Martin's universe are written by others. So it seems that there maybe enough material for two series. Hulu is behind both series.

The successor series to Game of Thrones is to be The Long Night . Taking place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones , the series chronicles the world's descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros's history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East, to the Starks of legend… Naomi Watts will be one of the leads.

Drones shot down over Game of Thrones sets . Security is tight around the Northern Ireland outdoor sets for Game of Thrones . They now have a team that knocks out drones using 'guns' with a range of 800 yards that emit a radio multi-frequency beam that disrupts the drone receiving command and control signals. HBO has also asked for the airspace around the sets to be no fly zones for helicopters and planes.

Game of Thrones is inspiring the naming of a generation of Brits . A record 76 baby girls were called Khaleesi in 2017. Three more children were called Daenarys. The most popular character appears to be Arya, with 343 being given that name, up from 302 in 2016. other genre offering also have an effect with 149 being called Leia from Star Wars . perhaps the strangest is that of 'Lucifer' from the series of the same name with 11 being given that name. Previously, 'Lucifer' has not been given as a Christian name in Britain.

Game of Thrones author reveals disagreement with television show's producers as to the number of seasons . George R. R. Martin said he felt that the show could have gone on for 11, 12 or 13 seasons and had argued for 10. However, apparently, producers David Benioff and D. B. Weiss wanted 7 but did move to 8. George R. R. Martin's final novel in the series has yet to be written but he is releasing a two-part prequel and has a further three in development.

5 Year is to be a new, The Walking Dead creator, Robert Kirkman TV series . It is another apocalyptic show, but instead of post-apocalyptic, as is The Walking Dead , it is pre-apocalyptic. The premise is this… An asteroid is detected heading for Earth and it is due to impact in five years… The show is to have 5 seasons. This makes it likely that each season will cover a year before the supposed impact. The story arc has two likely/obvious possible story arc conclusions. The first is that the asteroid is successfully deflected. The second is that the asteroid is not (entirely?) successfully deflected and so the Earth is damaged. This last possibility lends itself to a follow-up series as to how the survivors cope. Outside of the US, distribution deals have been done with some European countries (including Britain, Germany and Italy) among others (including Latin America, India, Russia and China).

The Walking Dead computer game The Final Season is to be completed despite firm closure. A teaser has been released . Telltale Games, who developed the game The Walking Dead has reportedly been laying off employees. Telltale's The Walking Dead game has been with us for six years and given us three complete seasons. Alas Telltale seems to have gotten into trouble in the midst of The Final Season . Robert Kirkman – whose original The Walking Dead comic series led to the TV series – has his own gaming company, Skybound Games. Skybound Games has taken over production of The Walking Dead: The Final Season and will produceepisodes3 and 4. Reportedly, all those who have purchased The Final Season from Telltale will not have to pay again. Eventually, once the legalities have been sorted, everyone will be able to buy all the seasons from Telltale Games. Meanwhile there's a 15-minute game preview video on YouTube .

The Walking Dead to a get new life . Apparently AMC and I>The Walking Dead creative honchos have been talking. The word is that they are going to take the series into a number of new directions including: episodes that look into the pat and bring back old characters; special episodes (possibly another Fear the Walking Dead crossover); standalone films (including three with Rick Grimes that will hopefully sort out the helicopter teasing that has occasionally popped up since episode one of season one); and glimpses of how the zombie pandemic manifested in other parts of the world…

New The Walking Dead gets low US viewing numbers resulting in news signalling the show is dying . The opening episode of season 9 garnered only 6.08 million viewers, the smallest figure seen since the second half of the show's second season in 2012. For comparison, the Season 8 opener had over11 million viewers in the US. Meanwhile, the show's mid-season break finale had lower US viewing figures at 5.1 million than last season's finale. All this does make it look as if the show is on the rocks and a number of online SF pundits were quick to point this out. However, as will be shown, this take on the news story might be misleading. Yes, the show saw its public view opening night viewing figures drop by nearly 50% but the public opening night was not the night of the season premiere! AMC, the channel in the US which broadcasts the show no has a subscription service called AMC Premiere it launched in the summer of 2017. Not only does this subscription service allow viewers to view content advert-break free but it streamed the season 9 The Walking Dead opening episode a day earlier than the public view opening night! Apparently AMC Premiere had the best single day for new sign-ups since the service launched the day it premiered the episode which itself was a day before the public view broadcast on regular AMC. The AMC Premiere viewing figures were not included in the 6.08 million viewing figure the online SF pundits were so excited about. However it later transpired that with AMC Premiere and other services you can add a couple of million more viewers There is also another factor at play. The past two years has seen internet streaming television take off and eat into traditional cable viewing. A number of viewers may well be content to wait for The Walking Dead season to appear on, say, Netflix. Yes, looking at the US viewers per episode it does seem as if the show is in something of a decline from its peak with seasons 4 and 5 that saw every episode attract over 10 million viewers. And, yes, the overall story arc has become a little stale from then on. Yet season 9 has seen the show appear to shift into something of a new gear. If the writers can keep the show fresh, and given the change in viewing methods and habits, then there is little reason to feel that the show is on its last legs just yet. But show fans, don't breath easy. This does not mean that all is well with the show. Other episodes in the season have not had high viewing figures: even the Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes) departure episode only attracted 5.4 million (6% up on the previous episode's figures). The problem is that with more new shows and new streaming services, all cable drama series are suffering and here, by comparison, The Walking Dead is doing reasonably well. The second half of season nine resumes 10th February ( 2019 ).

If the Doctor Who spin-off series Torchwood is going to happen then it will be commissioned soon . John Barrowman, who starred in the original series, has been touting the possibility and claims that some US channels (including the CW) are interested if the BBC is not. Speaking in The Radio Times (the television programme guide magazine originally connected with the BBC) Barrowman said that former Torchwood script writer Chris Chibnall is in charge of Doctor Who it is down to him what happens. Torchwood originally ran for four seasons between 2006 and 2011. +++ Previous related news John Barrowman gets MBE .

Doctor Who New Year special gets a low UK overnight rating of 5.15 million (22.4 percent share) . Note: this is not the consolidated figure, just the 24 hours since view figure, and so the full catch-up figure is greater. Nonetheless, this is lower than David Tennant's first special that got 9.4 million overnight views, Matt Smith's 10.3 million and Peter Capaldi's 6.3 million. 'Voyage of the Damned' (2007), starring Tennant and Kylie Minogue, garnered 12.2 million UK overnight views. Why this year's poor performance? Well not Jodie Whittaker who has to put up with a lot of BBC nonsense. Here are the reasons -- though do not expect the BBC to take any notice:- 1) Very poor writing. (And we have been here before with Capaldi suffering under Moffat .) The bottom line is we have not had a good series writing since Russell T. Davies. 2) Related to the above, while the episode had some neat ideas, things like getting rid of UNIT was just giving the finger to Who heritage. 3) Scheduling. Yes, again, we have been here before . Christmas day late afternoon and early evening is the one -- repeat ONE -- time in the year the whole family are together in the living room digesting a very large meal. Miss that and you get low ratings. And then there is the repeat, which should be shown again early evening between Christmas and New Year sometime on BBC1, 2 or 4. Showing the repeat at 3.00 in the morning is just plain daft. The BBC only have themselves to blame.

Doctor Who will be back, but only in 2020. Jodie Whittaker is onboard . Alas, no Who until the Christmas/New Year's Eve episode in 2019 which means it will not properly be back with season13 until 2020! (We understand that the season will begin early – rather than late – in 2020.) Jodie Whittaker has made a fair fist of the role and has attracted fans. Lead show-runner and overall story-arc writer Chris Chibnall has arguably caused more debate among fans: he does not seem to have much of an SF pedigree other than Torchwood . Co-stars Bradley Walsh (Graham), Mandip Gill (Yasmin), and Tosin Cole (Ryan) are also onboard.

New Doctor Who premiere gets high viewing numbers . Jodie Whittaker really made her mark wit the first episode, and it seems as if viewers tuned in in good numbers to check her out. It attracted 8.2 million viewers in Britain. This made it the most watched season premier for a decade since David Tennant's (2008) first episode with an audience of 8.4 million. This compares with: the 2016 Christmas episode garnering 5.7 million in Britain ; 5.77 million, for the 2015 Christmas edition 'The Husbands of River Song'; the show's earlier, single, lowest-rated episode since the show's reboot being 'Under the Lake' with 5.6 million viewers ; 10.2 million for Matt Smith's final outing ; and another 10.2 million for the 50th anniversary three doctors episode . Of course these figures are UK and not global. This last is important as Doctor Who is currently screened in over 280 territories. Also the 8 . 2 million viewers in Britain were those that watch live. Add on catch-up views, tablet and PC views, and it attracted a total of 10.54 million ! Over in the rebel colonies, the first eight episodes of the recent season of Doctor Who on BBC America attracted 1 . 6 million viewers. All well and good: it is a solid start for Jodie Whittaker. The one fly in the ointment, sparking some online criticism, is the new theme music. Oh dear… Following the first episode, the remaining nine of the season (which excludes the New Year day episode) received a consolidated (including catch-up) average of 7.38 million viewers in the UK. Jodie Whittaker is the first woman to play the Doctor from within the main body of the franchise. However, she is not the first-ever female Doctor. As a point of pedantry, the first 'ever' female Doctor was Joanna Lumley towards the end of the 1999 BBC Doctor Who special, 'The Curse of Fatal Death', written by Steven Moffat for Comic Relief. (Steven was later to become a Doctor Who senior writer.) The Doctor for much of the adventure was played by Rowan Atkinson with brief appearances of the regenerated Doctors Richard E. Grant, Jim Broadbent, and Hugh Grant. The Doctor's companion (Emma) was played by Julia Sawalha and The Master was played by Jonathan Pryce. See it on YouTube . +++ Doctor Who , sort of, on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing . Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton Tango to ‘Doctor Who Theme’. See the Tango here .

Origins is a new online series that premiered November ( 2018 ) on the new YouTube Premium . The series follows a group of passengers as they wake up on a damaged spaceship abandoned in deep space. Each having left behind a dark past in search of a fresh start on a newly colonized planet, they are determined to survive at all costs. But as their terrifying situation spirals into paranoia, they come to realize that the greatest threat to their dream of starting over – and indeed their lives – is something far darker than the pasts they were so desperate to escape… YouTube Premium and its original content are too new to be able to predict whether any of this content will make it to FreeView and other nations' open access broadcast. However the series trailer is here .

Ukraine broadcasts its first, home grown, science fiction television series ! There has been home-grown SF before on Ukranian TV but not an SF series. It is a comedy called Starnauts . Made by the Kvartal 95 show company, Drive Production and the TV channel Kraina U, 8 episodes have been made and broadcast. It is a comedy. A top secret research base has developed a new high energy fuel and the Ukraine decides to develop a space mission in record time so as to politically impress the rest of the world. A six-person crew is compiled of people with disparate expertise and so who are not known to know each other. (This is also a psychological experiment to see if deep space missions could be conducted by a crew of strangers.) However two of them are already romantically involved. A further complication is that before the launch, the commander was stuck in a traffic jam and so an insecure deputy took his place. There is also a virtual, holographic assistant in the form of a beautiful girl. Finally, it appears that the cleaning lady was still onboard when the ship took off. Our Ukrainian contact says that the quality of the script is not that good, but it is still an SF first for the Ukraine. The first episode is here .

Gotham's premiere episode of season 5 was screened shortly before we posted this season's news . Season 5 is the show's last season is roughly half the length of the previous seasons, each of which have had successively declining ratings from a strong first season. There's still time to get into it. In: N. America it is on Fox (catch-up Fox Now and Hulu); in the British Isles it is on E4; New Zealand TV2; and in Australia Nine Network. Gotham season 5 introduction here .

Manifest premiere episode was screened shortly after we posted last season's news . If you did not catch this, the premise is that plane somehow took 5 years, and not the few hours it was expected to, to reach its destination. Did they go through a time warp? So the passengers and crew discover that the world has seemingly aged five years as no time has passed for them. You can see the series trailer here in case it is something you want to catch up on.

Pyr, the US science fiction imprint has been sold . Pyr was founded only a little over a decade ago by, the publishing house and imprint in its own right, Prometheus. Up t then Prometheus has been a non-fiction imprint and the sale of Pyr enables it to focus on that area. Pyr has been sold to Start Publishing along with Prometheus' crime fiction imprint, Seventh Street. The Pyr commissioning editor is to stay on. +++ SF² Concatenation has reviewed a good number of Pyr titles including its annual Nebula Awards Showcase for example 2016 here and 2015 here .

Foyles, London's most famous bookshop, has been sold . Foyles, the independent, family owned bookshop of 115 years has been sold to Waterstones, Britain's largest independent book chain (note: W. H. Smiths is a newsagents chain). Foyles also has six shops elsewhere including in Bristol, Birmingham, and Chelmsford that are also part of the deal. Foyles’ Chief Executive, Paul Currie, and Finance Director, John Browne, will leave the company. Foyles in London has a top floor meeting area that has seen a number of SF publisher events in recent years including on occasion the presentation of the Arthur C. Clarke (book) Award and the Gollancz SF Gateway 5th anniversary . And it is Foyles' character and style of modus operandi that has for some caused concern over the merger. Foyles has a reputation of supporting books from smaller publishers in their stock mix. Also Foyles managers ensure that their floor staff know what titles are coming early on (apparently Waterstones floor staff tend to only have a couple of weeks notice). At the end of the day the merger is necessary as bricks-and-mortar bookshops are struggling against Amazon. For example, Foyles shops together are economically 1% the size of Amazon yet last year paid the same corporation tax in the UK as Amazon: the online retailer has a number of economic advantages . +++ See also previous news Amazon's UK tax paid substantially down despite a great profit increase .

Susanna Clarke’s novel Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell to become a table-top board game Players take on the novel's four principal protagonists, including Norrell and Strange, as they travel around England and Europe. It launches in June ( 2019 ) from Osprey Games.

The non-fiction book that inspired Bram Stoker's Dracula has been found . Philip Spedding of the London Library found the book that had been gifted by Bram Stoker's son to the library in 1935 and it contains Stoker's notes. The book is called The Land Beyond the Forest by the Scotswoman Emily Gerard and it tells of Romania based the Aberdeenshire writer's two-year time there with her husband. In it she writes: " More decidedly evil is the nosferatu, or vampire, in which every Romanian peasant believes as firmly as he does in heaven or hell. "Every person killed by a nosferatu becomes likewise a vampire after death, and will continue to suck the blood of other innocent persons till the spirit has been exorcised by opening the grave of the suspected person, and either driving a stake through the corpse or in very obstinate cases of vampirism it is recommended to cut off the head, and replace it in the coffin with the mouth filled with garlic. " Bram Stoker later wrote Dracula (1897) having, it is thought, being inspired by Emily Gerard's The Land Beyond the Forest . The book was one the Stoker family had on a list which Bram said had helped him with his iconic novel. It is now clear that this is likely the key reference work behind the novel's inspiration. +++ More at BBC news .

The McCaffrey 'Pern' dragon novels are getting re-booted by daughter . The new series will begin with Dragon's Code by Anne McCaffrey's daughter Gigi and out this October ( 2019 ) from Penguin Random House. Anne sadly died back in 2011 . Prior to then she had co-written a number of the later Pern novels with son Todd including 2011's Dragon's Time . Dragon's Code takes place about a third to halfway through the White Dragon after hero Piemur has spent several years on the southern continent. He's finding himself as a young man and he's finding his feet on a new continent.

Game of Thrones originally was only meant to be a short story . Alison Flood interviewed George R. R. Martin in The Guardian . The first chapter of A Game of Thrones came to him “out of nowhere” in 1991. He said: “When I began, I didn’t know what the hell I had. I thought it might be a short story; it was just this chapter, where they find these direwolf pups. Then I started exploring these families and the world started coming alive.” From this short story idea, look what we now have!

Gollancz launches 'Golden Age Masterworks' series ! This list consist of some of the popular SF books of the 1950s and 1960s. The early days of SF produced many influential and much loved works which, by virtue of their length (they tended to be shorter than today's offerings) and pulpiness, have never quite been a perfect fit for the main Masterworks list. However, Gollancz believe – and the success of such titles as e-Books on the SF Gateway has shown – that there is a market for these fast, exciting reads. (SF Gateway publishes ld SF titles in e-Book form and clearly some titles must have sold sufficiently well that Gollancz feels they can invest in a paper print run.) So it is welcome to the ‘Golden Age’ of science fiction. Those in their 40s or younger, and who consider themselves to have a serious interest in written SF, will really want to check these titles out. The initial releases include: Arthur C. Clarke's The Sands of Mars , Earthlight and Against the Fall of Night , E. E. Doc Smith's widescreen Galactic Patrol and Grey Lensman ; and C. L. Moore's Doomsday Morning and Northwest of Earth . This news really is worth spreading by your social media – click on this item's opening paragraph for link.

Publishers and authors' agents are being targeted by phishing scammers . European and N. American publishers and authors agents have been targeted by scammers attempting to get hold of forthcoming book manuscripts (MSs). The scammers are using a variety of tricks including impersonating authors' agents to publishers, and vice-versa , in attempts to try to get hold of MSs. It has been reported that Pan Macmillan have been targeted and Penguin Random in N. America have alerted all their staff to be 'extremely careful'. Previous related news includes authors are being imposted on Amazon .

Copyright fears as Brexit looms: authors rally . Joanna Trollope, Linda Grant and Joanne Harris, have all expressed concern as to the need to protect UK copyright law following Brexit. The fear is that it may become a bargaining chip when the UK seeks new overseas deals outside the European Union. Meanwhile, along with similar copyright concerns, the Society of Authors has called upon the government to protect free movement and trade.

EU allows member states to reduce e-book VAT . The European Union (EU) now allows member states to reduce (even to zero) Value Added Tax (VAT) on e-books. Up to now, EU states were not allowed to do this. Some did, but they were fined by the EU (notably France and Luxembourg). It would seem that the EU now recognises that a book is a book despite its format. The biggest winner for this change is likely to be Amazon as it dominates e-book retail in the UK. +++ Previous related news includes the new ( 2014 ) European VAT begins to make Amazon more equal .