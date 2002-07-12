Graham Connor (16th January 1957 – 26th December 2018) A life in SF and space We recently lost one

of SF² Concatenation's founding editors who

led a remarkable life encompassing science, SF and space,

We remember him here. Graham was born in the Cumbrian, coastal town of Workington, in the shadow of Windscale (now Sellafield). 1957 was the year of the Windscale nuclear disaster. And so the scene was set for Graham to potentially have been bitten by a radioactive spider and become a superhero. But, alas, that did not happen. Workington itself was not the most prosperous part of Britain. There was only one major employer and that was British Nuclear Fuels (BNFL) at the Windscale nuclear plant: BNFL dominated the community; virtually touching every local either directly or indirectly. So perhaps it was not too surprising that at his local school Graham took to science and physics.

Inmarssat. Above and below, two of the many satellites on which Graham worked, as are all the satellites pictured within this article

Eutelsat. His youth also saw him start reading science fiction and fantasy and the beginning of a lifelong passion. And so, one thing led to another and soon it was 1975 and Graham was studying physics at Warwick University. Graham enjoyed his course greatly but, it has to be said, found the notion of actually going to lectures rather boring. By the time he successfully completed his first and second years – passing his exams with no problems – he really had had enough of lectures and so in his final year hardly ever went to them. This came back to hit him regarding his degree qualification, when Graham was bluntly told that 'we do not give Firsts to students who rarely turn up to their lectures' (even though some might say that that was all the more a reason as to why he truly deserved one).

Warwick University SF Society's 1978 edition of its fanzine Fusion that was edited by Graham. However, at the university, Graham also found other attractions, including its Science Fiction and Fantasy Society. It was, in 1976, that Graham went to his first SF convention, Novacon. Then, in his final year, Graham produced Warwick University SF Society's annual fanzine, Fusion . Alas, without a First Class Honours degree, Graham could not do what he really wanted to. What he really wanted was a tenured research position at a major, international physics facility to study gravity. Had his career gone down this path who knows where it might have led? The detection of gravity waves? Probably. The development of loop quantum gravity theory? Possibly. Invent Cavorite? Well, we would like to think so. Instead, without a First Class degree, Graham was forced back to another area of science – space satellite communications.

Warwick U. SF Society (to which Graham belonged as an undergraduate) logo consisting of the 'cone' sculpture outside the Art Centre taking off as a rocket. And the Hatfield PSIFA (of which Graham was an active external member) consisting of a fantasy dragon riding an SFnal saucer. Okay, so this was not 'rocket science' (well it sort of was) but it did have an SF connection what with the idea of global communications via a network of geostationary satellites originating from a well-known SF author. There was nothing for it: in 1978 Graham went job hunting. This soon ended up with an interview at Marconi Space and Defence Systems in Stanmore. This was not far from Hatfield and its college's (Hatfield Polytechnic now called Hertfordshire University) SF society PSIFA. The bottom line is that Graham got the job and so stayed in the area in an employer-owned flat-share in Bushey. This also enabled him to participate in Hatfield PSIFA activities. Through PSIFA Graham met many people, including two who had a flat in Radlett. So in 1979/80 when Marconi kicked Graham out of their accommodation (the firm's policy was that accommodation was for short-term use only), Graham moved in with his Hatfield PSIFA Radlett friends.

Graham (1979), broadcasting as Jededia Cortex in the Radio Free Entropy show for Campus Radio Hatfield.

The cover of Progress Report 2 for Shoestringcon 2 designed by Graham. Graham took an active part in PSIFA activities in many ways including – with Jonathan Cowie and Dave Lermit – running its SF radio show – called Radio Free Entropy – on the college's Campus Radio Hatfield. The premise behind the Radio Free Entropy show was that three aliens had taken over one of the Salyut space stations in order to beam 'cultural' information to Earth's primitive habitants. As one of the show's 'alien' presenters, Graham took on the alias Jededia Cortex. The show consisted SF-themed music, pre-recorded interviews with SF and fantasy authors and news-ish reviews from SF conventions. Of note Kenny Everett kindly gave permission to broadcast, and even provided a set of tapes of, the adventures of Captain Kremmen. Another contribution Graham made to Hatfield PSIFA activities was his being on the committee (along with his Radlett flatmates) of PSIFA's second 'Shoestringcon' SF convention. (The name 'Shoestringcon' was a cunning ploy to set the bar so low that the student events would not engender opprobrium with the broader British science fiction community at large that had just hosted a World SF Convention [Worldcon] the previous year.) Graham's role on the committee was to produce the pre-convention, publicity 'Progress Reports'. Today such a task would, in addition to a way with words, require a basic knowledge of world processing and layout.

The first concerns Graham's appreciation of government/state funding and that this should not be wasted! Graham was appalled by the instances of money-squander be it a brand new, but unused, multi-storey building for a project that was cancelled, or that tenured ESA staff flew expensive first class. Why? The second concerns Graham's no nonsense 'what-you-see-is-what-you-get' approach. At ESA, Graham often wore jeans and no tie. All well and good: what people wanted was Graham's physics expertise, not his fashion sense. (Having said that, some like to think that it was Graham who started the current vogue for torn jeans. A few may think otherwise, but they may be wrong.) Meanwhile, back at the plot, a Japanese aerospace industrial representative was paying ESTEC a visit for technical guidance. The thing was – and how can this be said in these, oh so politically correct days? – the Japanese have a strict sense of etiquette. And so, on arrival the Japanese visitor gave everyone on the team a present. Graham thought nothing more of it, except that after a week or so the visitor began to realise that at meetings everyone else was listening to what scruffy Graham said and then act upon his words. The Japanese representative sussed what was going on. He went up to Graham, profusely apologising, asking for his gift back, explaining that he had been given the wrong one and he should have this other present, one more appropriate to Graham's actual role and status on the team, instead.

Graham, Timisoara Eurocon, 1994. Graham eventually returned to Britain and, again long story short, ended up at Astrium in Stevenage (hence his aforementioned move to nearby Arlesey). There he continued to design key communication components for satellites. Meanwhile, Graham's brother in Kent was not well and so Graham regularly began to visit. It was during this time he met Donna, and in 2002 the two got married to live in Arlesey. Sadly, Graham's brother passed away.

12th July 2002. Yet Graham's new family, with Donna and stepson Tim, his work in aerospace and his interest in science fiction kept him going. There are too many tales that could be told of Graham, let alone of his years with Donna, but alas there is not now the time. So no space here to tell you how, when once the two were on holiday and Graham was water-skiing, Graham accidentally gave himself an enema.

Graham and workmates: Larry, Boothy, Mark, Skeeno, and Sonya (2006).

Peak district with little Luke, Jonathan, Simon, Donna and Graham (2007).

Donna and Graham with Old Age PSIFAns:

John W, Jonathan C. and Anthony H. (2014) Life was becoming rather good when in 2008 Graham had a brain haemorrhage. This tragically halted his career as well as his science fiction activities. Nonetheless, if Graham could not go to SF conventions then conventions would come to Graham. So for the past few years there have been occasional SF pub gatherings in Arlesey, first with fellow PSIFAns and later with former BECCON organisers. Graham also enjoyed visits from his former, Stevenage work colleagues. Together, these meets were something of a lifeline. Despite much loving care from Donna, matters, in health terms, thereafter took a slow, inevitable trajectory. His family, friends (including all of us at the SF² Concatenation), work colleagues, have had the benefit of being able to share part of our time with, as well as have companionship of, a remarkable and talented soul. We miss him. The above is based on the eulogy for Graham given by Jonathan Cowie on 11th January 2019. Below are some tributes from those close to Graham.