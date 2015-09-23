Sci-Fi London Film Fest 2023

Following the screening, the audience was able to have a question-and-answer session with the film's director Keith John Adams. Alas there is not the space here to go into detailed coverage. But what were perhaps the best offerings of this year's fest? Many film fests assemble a small panel of experts to ascertain their fest's 'best film'. They also ask the audience for their view. Sci-Fi London do it differently, while they too ask the audience, they do not assemble a panel of experts as, since the organisers themselves select the programme, they already know the films and are quite capable of deciding which is the best, thank you very much. So, no panel of experts for good old SFL. Here then are the best feature films and best shorts as decided by the marvellous SFL organising folk and also best as determined by the cinematically literate SF fans who attend the festival and give it meaning. The SFL Organiser Best Feature was Once Upon A Time In The Future: 2121 (2022). The fest's screening of this Turkish, subtitled offering was its UK premiere. It is set in the future when the Earth's surface has become uninhabitable due to the climate crisis and famine. Family units exist in underground homes run by a strict authoritarian regime. Population numbers are closely controlled and the old must be euthanised to make way for new lives… The SFL Audience Best Feature was The Bystanders (2022). This was a British offering from the director Gabriel Foster Prior. Now, have you ever wondered why the animal excreta happens to you despite your best efforts…? Well, it might just be the 'bystanders' screwing with your life because they are bored...! Bystanders are invisible immortals supposed to act like guardian angels. Each Bystander is tasked with watching a human, but they have been recruited from the human world and are mostly bitter people with no friends; a bunch of misfits and loners… Into this comes new recruit Pete. He is being shown the ropes by his world-weary tutor Frank, who is mostly irritated by their subjects, and for fun suggests they swap their charges. This is a superb SF satire of modern life. Imagine the 1954 Phil Dick short story 'Adjustment Team', that was made into the film The Adjustment Bureau, as an Ealing comedy… The SFL Organiser Best Short was 'Sylvie Made It' (2022). Ever been rude to customer service? Let me tell you, working in a call centre is literally hell… The Sci-Fi London people say: This short film (23 minutes, subtitled from Belgium) reminded us of the best Twilight Zone stories. It cleverly sets up a world we can feel very familiar with, and taps into so many frustrations we have all experienced. A brilliant performance by Isabelle Anciaux, and tight direction (Adrien Orville), this is a wonderful short film. The SFL Audience Best Short was a tie – I do love it when that happens as we get a double shout out – with the shorts 'Lost In The Sky' (2023, from Sweden but in English) and 'Dark Cell' (2023, from France, subtitled). Sweden's 'Lost In The Sky's' screening at the fest was its UK premiere. Just 12 minutes long, it concerns a rescue robot who dreams of becoming a hero, but in his search for survivors, he makes a dark discovery, leaving him with a devastating choice… The screening at SFL of France's 'Dark Cell' was also a UK premiere. This 25 minute long offering sees two convicts in an orbital prison doing what they usually do, which is not much. Then two panicked guards, armed to the teeth, burst into their cell… I could not find a trailer for 'Lost In The Sky', but then it is difficult to trail a short, short film. However, here is the one for 'Dark Cell'. In addition to the comics afternoons there were other things including cyber techno sessions. There was also some science (in the past I have contributed to SFL's programme, once co-leading a science for film-makers workshop and then, with microbiologist Lewis Dartnel, a presentation on exobiology). This year the principal science theme was climate change and the cinematic arts. Despite some professional involvement with climate change science, I was not involved and this was possibly a good thing: the discussion was mainly on the challenges of addressing climate change (mitigation) whereas my own climate focus is the science and impacts of climate change. Furthermore, the past half decade I've moved more to other aspects of Earth system science (deep time co-evolution of life and planet) as I found myself getting too depressed investigating the trajectory we seem to be firmly on. Anyway, this year, preceding the discussion there was a screening of four climate-themed SF shorts to help spark audience and panel debate. In addition the fest put on an evening on mutually assured nuclear destruction. This included a screening of the BBC documentary The War Game (1966). When I saw that back in the mid-1970s it scared me witless, so I gave it a miss this time round: though do not let that put you off; everyone, especially politicians, should see it!

A short summary of the feature documentary The War Game (1966). And that's the briefest of re-caps of the 2023 iteration of the Festival of Fantastic Films. Hopefully, we will have many more to come in future years. Meanwhile, you can find Sci-Fi London at www.sci-fi-london.com. Its YouTube channel is at YouTube.com/@scifilondon. Jonathan Cowie [Up: Convention Reviews Index | Home Page: Science Fact & Science Fiction Concatenation] [Article Index | Recent Site Additions | Most recent Seasonal Science Fiction News] [Updated: 23.9.15 | Contact | Copyright | Privacy]