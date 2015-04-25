|
Convention Review
On Not Being There
Cover of the Souvenir book which should
have been sent to non-attending registrants
but wasn't.
Still, despite the odd hiccup, the tech worked pretty well overall, with Ring Central providing on-line video access to the panels, interviews, ceremonies etc., and Discord used for chat, both general, covering such important topics as where to buy haggis pakoras, and specific, with threads associated with particular events, such as the business meeting and particular panels… of which there were many.
The Programme Guide listed 957 event items in total, so accessing the list on-line was definitely easier on the forearms (and I have to be honest – I’ve long since become accustomed to PDFs rather than paper copies of books, papers, newsletters, whatever, although I appreciate that not everyone feels the same way), plus not only could you select events by location or format, you could also pick out all those involving a particular author, say. And once you’d tagged those you were interested in, it was straightforward to set up your own personal schedule, with links and QR codes to share with your other devices.
Tech Talk
Cover of the programme guide
As for Discord, this has been around for almost ten years and originating as it does in the gaming community, it should now be familiar to many SFF folk. Glasgow 2024 had 72 channels set up, ranging from those associated with certain fannish activities such as gaming and filk, to those tied to specific rooms at the Scottish Event Campus, where you could chat about what was happening or pose questions to a panel, say, via that particular session’s ‘voice of on-line’. Having said that, some session chairs or panel moderators were more attuned to the presence of on-line folk than others, so the sense of participation varied over the five days.
What follows are some of the highlights of my own ‘personal schedule’, covering panels, author interviews and, surprising perhaps, for anyone who knows me, the Masquerade.
Panels: From Shakespeare to Sounds of the Future One of the more practically effective panels was on 'Online Writers' Communities and Critique Group's, in which David Goodman and Nicholas Binge, two authors who are involved in various writing groups, offered useful advice about starting, joining and, importantly, leaving such groups. As they emphasised, ‘if it’s not working for you, just walk away’ (words that are applicable to many life-situations).
Another discussion that was not only insightful but also, surprisingly perhaps, very accessible was 'All the Shakespeare: The Bard’s Influence on SFF' with Dave Klecha (moderator), Em X. Liu, Ian Nichols, Sharon Emmerichs and Verity Allan. Kicking off with Pratchett’s Lords and Ladies as a retelling of Midsummer’s Night Dream, who could not find themselves captivated by the discussion of the Klingon version of Hamlet, in which Shakespeare’s tragedy becomes a fable about rightfully reclaiming one’s place in Klingon society?!
Equally fun and fascinating was the panel on 'Soundtracks of Space and Time', with Anna Smith Spark, Dr Anne-Marie Czajkowski, Russell Smith, Sarah Pinsker and Tej Turner. This offered an interesting set of exchanges about music for writing to, with Spark telling us how she would hammer away at the keyboard with one finger in time to a beat and Pinsker noting that sometimes you just have to invent your own tunes, as she did for her Hugo Award winning short story, ‘Where Oaken Hearts Do Gather’. Unfortunately, this was one of those where there was no Discord input so The Great On-line Masses remained voiceless.
Music was likewise the theme of ‘The Sounds of Futures Past: Speculative Sound Design’, from the 'Futures in Creative Practice' session, by Drake Andersen, writer, composer and, crucially, sound designer. This was one of the most engaging talks of the whole convention, with lots of sonic examples, including a scene from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in which the combination of traditional music and spacecraft sounds is used to brilliant effect in order to underpin the tension between tradition and modernity in the movie. However, Andersen also went further, exploring the way in which, by using sound, we project our own experiences into representations of the future and concluding with the fundamental question: exactly whose future is being sounded?
Music from the Masquerade
More Panels: On the Interplay Between Science and Fiction
That contrasted nicely with 'Has Science Ruined SF?' featuring Alastair Reynolds, Emma Johanna Puranen, Helen Pennington, Jason Harley and Miguel Mitchell, who all resoundingly answered ‘No!’. This generated another wide-ranging debate covering various topics from the creation of Frankenstein to the possibility of moon colonies, with the role of science in SF in general held up to critical scrutiny. Interestingly, in the question period someone asked, “Has politics ruined SF?” As was noted in response, Charles Stross has repeatedly pointed out how much harder it is to write dystopian fiction in these dark times.
Interviews and Memorials
Macleod, in his session, emphasised that SF is, of course, intrinsically political and allows him to develop ideas that would be difficult to explore in mainstream fiction. Reminiscing, he recalled how he was prompted to write his first novel, Star Fraction, by his friend Iain Banks, who was the focus of the panel, 'Iain Banks: Between Genre and the Mainstream' with Farah Mendlesohn (moderator), Ken Macleod, Nick Hubble, Paul Kincaid and Ruth O’Reilly. Peppered with anecdotes from Macleod again – including a story about how someone became outraged at Iain M cashing in on the popularity of the other Iain – this was an often poignant tribute to a great author, with Kincaid emphasising the degree to which Banks’ SF and non-genre works informed each other.
The relationship between so-called ‘literary’ and genre fiction was also explored in the 'Christopher Priest Memorial', which included Alastair Reynolds, Lisa Tuttle, Matt Hill, Nina Allan, Paul Kincaid, again, and Wendy Aldiss. And here it was noted that Priest’s legacy is secured in the continued conversation of the SFF community, and beyond, with his work.
And Finally, the Awards…
Also, in a session that combined a new award announcement with remembering another of our finest writers, 'The Aldiss Award for World Building in SF and Fantasy 'was launched, sponsored by the British Science Fiction Association, the British Fantasy Society and UK Interactive Entertainment. The aim of encouraging depth in world-building was emphasised with the Helliconia trilogy given as a prime example, for which Brian Aldiss had interacted with academics at Oxford to get the details right.
Finally, there came the Hugo ceremony, in all its glitchy glory. This has already been covered extensively, so, again, I’ll just mention my personal highlights.
Kelly Weinersmith and Zach Weinersmith, won Best Related Work for their book, A City on Mars and expressed their concern that they might have upset SF fans with it but that they felt they had to follow the truth, which is, bluntly, that it is a lot harder to colonise Mars than certain billionaires seem to think! Best Novella went to Thornhedge by T. Kingfisher (Ursula Vernon), who came on stage in an impressive hat and gave an equally impressive speech about a small creature who does an overlooked job, namely the Noble Sea Cucumber… who turns out to be crucial to ecosystems (who knew?!) and are inhabited by mating pearl fish (say what now?), who eat their innards. But some sea cucumbers have anal teeth (oh god …!) and if she has to live her life with that image in her head so do all the rest of us (gee thanks!). And finally, finally, Best Novel was awarded to Some Desperate Glory by Emily Tesh, who looked shocked and said she might just quote the birthday speech from LoTR and then run away pretending to be invisible but then decided that maybe she’ll do that next time because you can only win the Hugo for the first time once and should take it seriously… So she expressed her hope that her book would not be proved right as it was inspired by the worst of what is happening today and she urged everyone to imagine the best we can be and achieve and act, to support victims of war in Gaza, Ukraine and Sudan and victims of recent racist riots and transphobia and to prove her wrong! Which seemed a fittingly strident end to the proceedings.
Conclusion
