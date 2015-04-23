Arthur Chappell has two vampire short stories coming out. 'Student Exchange' will be published in BHF's volume 9 Atlas of Abominations horror anthology. Also, his 'The Last Speck' flash fiction, which has good old Dracula himself involved in a story set in the future, which had previously appeared courtesy of Bunbary Press, will get another airing courtesy of Wicked Shadow Press.

And the fourth place in this year's International Griffith Observatory Seidel essay competition goes to Duncan Lunan . Duncan's essay is titled 'Waverider - a Spacecraft in Waiting, Newly Topical'. This is the competition's 11th year for creative articles in astronomy, astrophysics, and space science. There is a small cash prize attached to the award sponsored by Joan and Arnold Seidel. Our congratulations to Duncan. Duncan also has an article on 'Oumuamua coming up in the May/June 2023 edition of Analog ; a topic on which Duncan has previously written about in SF² Concatenation . Duncan's latest contribution to SF² Concatenation is an article in this season's edition on Space Launch Costs in the New Era .

Small print : Possible problems solved? Article 3.2.8 of the WSFS constitution allows stories to be moved at the administrators' discretion between categories. While this is ostensibly for length reasons there is nothing to say that it could not be done for other reasons (nothing specifically excludes this). This means that works nominated for Best Novel and the putative Best Fantasy Novel could be moved as appropriate. This would enable Article 3.2.9. be met – no work shall appear in more than one category. Of course, some might consider this a sleight of hand but if it is (and others may argue it isn't) it is far less an issue than the site selection for 2023 failing to meet Article 4, section 4.4 and going against the clarification guidance of that year's WSFS business meeting. And we are living with the consequences of that… Just saying.

What special Hugo Award category for the 2024 Glasgow Worldcon ? In addition to the set Hugo Award categories, such as Best Dramatic Presentation Long Form, Best Short Story, Best Novel etc. , each year that year's committee organising the Worldcon gets the right to choose a category of their own. Past such Hugo categories have included things like Best Game or Best Art Book. Not all committee-proposed special categories in the past garnered sufficient nomination interest for them to appear on the Hugo Short-List ballot. So really the trick is to come up with a special category that will engage with Hugo Award voters (Worldcon Attending registrants). Here we have an idea… Why not have the 2024 committee special category for Best Fantasy Novel ! After all, the Hugo Awards are technically according to the rules the "Science Fiction Achievement Awards", yet works of fantasy are – again according to the rules – eligible. So, here's the thing, novels like Harry Potter or films (Dramatic Presentation Long Form) like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon , that have no discernable SF content whatsoever, can win a Hugo (those ones did) and fantasy novels can and do knock off SF novels off the Hugo short-list. Having a special category 'Best Fantasy Novel' would not only be popular (the 'Best Novel' category tends to have one of the most nominators and also short-list voters) but it would free up the 'Best Novel' category to focus on science fiction books. Indeed, if this one-off 'Best Fantasy Novel' category ended being really popular, then there could be a formal move in the near future to permanently split the 'Best Novel' category into 'Best SF Novel and 'Best Fantasy Novel'. Finally, for those that say that there are too many Hugo Award categories, then why not trim off those not very popular categories that typically get less than a score (not thousands that 'Best Novel' gets) nominating to end up on the short-list: do we really need any category that needs just a couple of dozen or so nominating works for them to get on the short-list ballot? (Something for the Worldcon business meeting to discuss.) Come on Glasgow 2024, why not give it a shot?

Future SF Worldcon bids and seated Worldcons currently running with LGBT+ freedom percentage (Equaldex.com ) scores in bold, include for:- 2023 - Chengdu, China (seated Worldcon) 42% 2024 - Glasgow, Great Britain in 2024 (seated Worldcon) 82% 2025 - Brisbane, Australia in 2025 - Now 2028 - Seattle, WA, USA in 2025 82% 2026 - Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in 2026 ( civil rights concerns noted two years ago ) - Cairo, Egypt in 2026 (replaces Jeddah above) 12% - Los Angeles in 2026, USA 82% - Orlando in 2026, USA 82% - Nice, France in 2026 - Bid folded 2027 - Tel Aviv in 2027, Israel 74% 2028 - Brisbane, Australia in 2028 84% (but is so silent it might have died) - Kampala, Uganda in 2028 (all be there civil rights concerns *) 15% 2029 - Dublin in 2029, Republic of Ireland 74% 2031 - Texas in 2031, USA 54% The LGBT+ equality percentages come from File770 which in turn came from Tammy Coxon pointing out the Equaldex.com equality rankings. We added the UK score that was not included in the original File770 August 2022 posting. *Uganda has recently passed an Anti-Homose &Chi uality Bill that can mean life imprisonment for those that identify as gay and in certain circumstances the death penalty. Apparently there is a lot of blackmail with criminals threatening to report people as gay unless they are paid. Individuals or institutions which support or fund LGBTQAI+ rights’ activities or organisations, or publish, broadcast and distribute pro-gay media material and literature, also face prosecution and imprisonment. Some are arguing that the bill is unnecessary as its elements are already enshrined in Ugandan law.

First Fandom is re-organising ! Given the last original member of the US SF fan organisation, First Fandom, Bob Madle, died in October ( 2022 ) its associate members (who have been in fandom for over three decades) have been polled as to whether the organisation should continue, merge with another, or wind up. 75 questionnaires were sent out and 57 responded. The results were announced in Scientifiction , First Fandom's quarterly newsletter. An overwhelming majority of respondents said that it should continue as an organisation but possibly under a new name.

Wiscon on hold for 2024 . Wiscon, the annual US convention with a feminist theme, will not be taking place in 2024. The more-or-less standing committee are few and recent years there have been CoVID problems, let alone the somewhat toxic state of US politics. This has meant that the committee feel that they need a break to re-assess matters. Meanwhile, anyone interested in joining the team that puts on the convention would be welcome. The 2023 convention in May is still on, with Guests of Honour, Martha Wells and Rivers Solomon and no doubt this matter will be discussed at the con.

The 15th North American Science Fiction Convention (NASFic) – Pemmi-Con – has its first Progress Report (PR1) out . The NASFic is held those years that the SF Worldcon takes place outside of N. America. As the 2023 Worldcon will be held in China, so a NASFic needs to be held in N. America. The host city will be Winnipeg and this itself is something of a landmark as it is the first time the NASFic has been held in Canada. The NASFic is a four-day event (one day shorter than Worldcons) and will be held 20th –23rd July ( 2023 ) at the RBC Convention Centre in the heart of downtown Winnipeg. The principal hotel will be the Delta which is next door to the RBC and connected by a sky-walk. Programming will be hybrid (audience in the programme room as well as online). Pemmi-Con will be a “big tent” affair, offering an art show, exhibits, events and multiple tracks of programme covering a broad range of interest areas within our genre. As is the first NASFiC hosted in Canada, and attendees can expect themes, voices and flavours Canadiennes in almost every aspect of the convention. Programme planning is well underway for four days of talks, panels, workshops, gaming, readings, book signings, small group events, and filk performances. There will be a masquerade on Saturday night. Here in Britain, as we were the first nation to have a CoVID-19 vaccine roll-out, we are probably a little ahead of North America in adjusting to post-CoVID life. Pemmi-Con will be requiring all attendees to be vaccinated and to mask when indoors or in crowded spaces. The exception will, of course, be if you are currently eating or drinking. Walking through a crowd with your meal or with a drink in your hand does not qualify for an exemption. Those with a medical exemption for mask wearing must provide a doctor's letter (presumably the convention will provide you with a mask exemption badge/pendant.) Attendees vaccination status will be verified at Registration at the convention. Vaccinations must not be more than one year prior to the convention and not less than two weeks before the first day of the convention. Anyone who has a medical exemption for vaccination must provide medical evidence at Registration. What the PR does not say is what is the policy for programme participants? Will panellists be maskless with 2 metre separation, or will they be masked? Ditto talk speakers a few metres from the audience? Currently Pemmi-con has some 500 members from seven countries but this is likely to have increased by a few hundred by the time of the event. Pemmi-Con's PR1 also has details of a number of bookstores in the area. The Guests of Honour are: Philip John Currie, Waubgeshig Rice, Julie E. Czerneda, Nisi Shawl, George Freeman, Lorna Toolis, John Mansfield, Katherena Vermette, and Tanya Huff will be the Toastmaster (Mistress of Ceremonies). Further details at: https://main.pemmi-con.ca/ .

The first Progress Report is now out from the 2024 Worldcon in Glasgow, Great Britain . Actually, this is the second Progress Report (PR) as there was a PR0 that came out after Glasgow won the 2024 site selection vote back in 2022. Unlike PRs prior to CoVID, this one is only available electronically (sensibly as a PDF) and not in physical, carbon storage, paper form as have all PRs prior to 2020. This PR features much what you would expect/need and, indeed, want at this early stage, plus there is a bit of a quarter-page meal out of the use of the term 'Access' and Accessibility' (some may consider the nomenclature important but actually it is the delivery that counts). There is also an interesting piece by Guest of Honour Ken MacLeod on discovering SF fandom and the 1995 Glasgow Worldcon which included a panel titled Cyberspace Beginners - Logging On and Loading Up . (What Is This Internet Thing Anyway? How do you take the first few steps onto it?) A programme item that illustrates how much the world has changed the past quarter of a century and our SFnal present. The convention's 'Code of Conduct' gets a double mention (pages 8 & 13): these are now a feature of some major conventions the past couple of decades and, given the disgraceful treatment of a much loved celebrity and SF aficionado by a strident few at the last British Worldcon, demonstrably Worldcons these days undoubtedly need them. PR1 also features pictures of the tartan created for the event. There was also an interesting article on the 1957 and 1965 Worldcons (both held in London) and both single programme-track events (today Worldcon typically sees between several and a dozen parallel programme tracks but then Worldcons today are typically ten times larger). The next PR will, the organisers anticipate, be out in August ( 2023 ): they say that they hope to have six PRs in all but it is not clear whether or not this includes PR0. Finally, a reminder that 1st May ( 2023 ) see the Full Adult Attending membership rate rise from £170 to £190 (with cheaper rates for children and Supporting Members: those who only want Hugo voting rights and the print Souvenir Programme book without attending). Attending membership gets you a pass that gives you access to all programme items subject to there being space to get in ( overcrowding was a bit of an issue at the last London Worldcon (2014), worse at Helsinki (2017), and inexcusably atrocious at Dublin (2019) – we can but hope that the next Glasgow PR will be reassuring by letting us know what firm measures they have taken to avoid overcrowding). If you have not been to a Worldcon before, the earlier one registers the cheaper it is so the message is to register early. And remember, the Worldcon only comes to Blighty (Brit Cit and Cal Hab) roughly once a decade, so the next one will not be until the 2030s.

Visa arrangements for the 2023 Worldcon, Chengdu, China . The 2023 Worldcon has informed us that China allows a 6-day (specifically a 144 hour) visa-free transit for Chengdu for those coming from country 'A' to China (country 'B') and then travelling on to country 'C'. Note : country 'A' and country 'C must be different countries. So, for example you can travel from the UK to Chengdu but cannot return directly to it but must return via another country, say the Republic of Ireland. Similarly, North Americans from the US will need to return via another country such as Canada. Those taking advantage of this visa-free option must only stay in the in the administrative districts of Chengdu and the Port of entry and exit has to be Chengdu Airport. The Worldcon is a 5-day event so while this visa-free transit option will suffice for those going to the convention, it does not allow a few extra days for tourism and does not allow for tourism beyond Chengdu. So, for example, no visiting the Great Wall of China, which his something that will disappoint fans of Donald Trump. If you want to do tourism you will need a proper visa.

The first Progress Report is now out from the 2023 Worldcon in Chengdu, China . First up, this Progress Report is late: Progress Report 1 (PR1) usually comes out four or five months after a Worldcon wins its bit at site selection two years before the actual event – Chengdu's PR1 came out over a year after it won its site selection bid. (For comparison, the 2024 Glasgow Worldcon released its PR1 four months after it won its bid.) Second up, all the pictures of the venue are architects artists' impression as the construction of the venue (let alone safety checks) have yet to be completed. Also there is a discrepancy between Chengdu's initial announcement of their venue change to a Science Fiction Museum and that in their PR1, a Science Museum. Third, the hotel listing says that the nearby hotels house under 1,600 rooms which is arguably not nearly enough for a typical Worldcon. Further, apart from one hotel that has 255 guest rooms almost next to the venue, all the rest of the hotels are two to over three miles away…

The 2023 Worldcon, Chengdu, China, has changed its dates (again) and changed its venue ! The latest dates are now 18th – 22nd October and the venue is now the Chengdu Science (Fiction?) Museum in Jingrong Lake, Pidu District, Chengdu. This Worldcon already comes with multiple issues including ( its Guests ethical stances ), lengthy delays in releasing its Progress Reports . Tough luck on those who cleared their holiday dates with their employers and/or who booked their air flights early to get discounts using the former dates. But hey, given China has, for example, rolled back on the commitments it gave in its Hong Kong governance agreement with Britain, China is at least true to form rolling back on its dates, venue and obligations to keep its members informed in a timely way. It is currently unclear whether the new venue is a Science Fiction Museum or a Science Museum (which has not yet been finished being built (see the next item below).

The Dead by Dawn horror film fest sees its long-time venue close . The Filmhouse in Edinburgh has closed and is boarded up for sale. The Filmhouse has been the venue for Dead by Dawn for 29 years. Edinburgh which is known for its arts events such as the Fringe, has seen Scottish government support for its arts but alas in this instance has not saved a venue greatly valued by horror genre fans.

The Sci-Fi London SF film fest sees a return to central London venues . The venues will be Prince Charles, Picturehouse Central, Rich Mix and the Garden Cinema. And the dates have changed to 31st May - 6 June. Check www.sci-fi-london.com for details. For those interested for now just keep your diaries free for the dates and then check the website for the programme in May. If you are new to Sci-Fi London then it tends to focus on recent, often independent films a good number of screening of which will be UK premieres. There are always some gems in the mix.

The Royal Society Young People’s Book Prize 2022 winner has been announced . Last season we reported on the short-list . Now Young judges from 500 UK schools, science clubs and groups declared their winner and it is If the World Were 100 People by Jackie McCann and Aaron Cushley . Have you ever wondered how many people have red hair, a safe place to call home, or speak the same language as you? If the world were 100 people explores the differences, similarities, challenges and privileges experienced by people across the world. In it the Earth’s population is distilled into a village of 100 people, and every person represents 80 million people in the real world. This offers a unique way to understand complex topics from genetics to medicine and technology. The winning authors shared a £10,000 (US$12,100) prize.

The 2023 Philip K. Dick Award winner has been announced . It is given for distinguished science fiction published in paperback original form in the United States. It was announced at the 2023 Norwescon who sponsor the juried award. The winner was The Extractionist by Kimberly Unger. A special citation went to Tade Thompson for The Legacy of Molly Southbourne .

The 2023 Nebula Award nomination shortlists have been announced for 2022 works . The Nebula Awards are run by the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America (SFWA). The Awards themselves will be presented at the Nebula Weekend in May. The principal category (novel, novella, novelette, short story and dramatic presentation) shortlisted titles are:- Novel Legends & Lattes by Travis Baldree Spear by Nicola Griffith Nettle and Bone by T. Kingfisher Babel by R. F. Kuang Nona the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir The Mountain in the Sea by Ray Nayler Novella A Prayer for the Crown-Shy by Becky Chambers 'Bishop’s Opening' by R. S. A. Garcia I Never Liked You Anyway by Jordan Kurella Even Though I Knew the End by C.L. Polk High Times in the Low Parliament by Kelly Robson Novelette 'If You Find Yourself Speaking to God, Address God with the Informal You' by John Chu 'Two Hands, Wrapped in Gold' by S. B. Divya 'Murder by Pixel: Crime and Responsibility in the Digital Darkness' by S. L. Huang 'A Dream of Electric Mothers' by Wole Talabi 'The Prince of Salt and the Ocean’s Bargain' by Natalia Theodoridou 'We Built This City' by Marie Vibbert Short Story 'Destiny Delayed' by Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki 'Give Me English' by Ai Jiang 'Rabbit Test' by Samantha Mills 'Douen' by Suzan Palumbo 'Dick Pig' by Ian Muneshwar 'D.I.Y' by John Wiswell The Ray Bradbury Award for Dramatic Presentation Andor 'One Way Out' Everything Everywhere All at Once Nope Our Flag Means Death The Sandman: Season 1 Severance The winners will be announced in May. Full categories (including game writing and young adult) at www.sfwa.org .

For a reminder of the top films in 2022 (and earlier years) then check out our top Science Fiction Films annual chart. This page is based on the weekly UK box office ratings over the past year up to Easter. You can use this page if you are stuck for ideas hiring a DVD for the weekend.

Short film download tip! : BackSpace's sequel has just been posted . Like the original, this one is proving popular and it may well be that we will have another next year? It's only getting deadlier. You can see BackSpace short sequel here .

Short film download tip! : The BackSpace short film came out almost a year ago and has racked up over three-quarters of a million views ! This short is somewhat Star Wars -esque an sees a contracted soldier and his AI robotic scout evade hostiles while seeking a crashed pods cargo. You can see BackSpace here . See also the next short film below…

Film trailer download tip! : Simulant has just had a limited (sadly) release . A humanoid A.I. android's attempt to win over a widow's heart places it in the path of a government agent trying to stop the rise of machine consciousness… This has had a release in the US but, as we post this seasonal edition, it does not seem to have a UK release, so one for checking out at your regional SF film fest or getting the DVD. You can see Simulant's trailer here .

Film trailer download tip! : The Evil Dead Rise is having its general release shortly after this season's news page is posted . This is the fifth film in the Evil Dead franchise. The original The Evil Dead came out in 1981 and was remade in 2013. This film is its sequel and sees the action shift from a remote cabin in the countryside to a small Los Angles apartment. The Warners film stars Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland as two estranged sisters trying to survive and save their family from demonic creatures. Morgan Davies, Gabrielle Echols, and Nell Fisher appear in supporting roles. You can see the Evil Dead Rise trailer here .

Everything Everywhere All At Once props auctioned raises US$555,725 (£460,000) for charity . A24 Auctions in the USA sold 43 items from Everything Everywhere All At Once including Jobu's Elvis costume. The entire proceeds went to the Asian Mental Health Project, the Transgender Law Center and the Laundry Workers Center charities.

New Lord of the Rings films coming . The new films will come from a collaboration called Middle-earth Enterprises and be released through Warner Brothers New Line Cinema. The first Lord of the Rings trilogy, helmed by Peter Jackson, grossed nearly US$3 billion worldwide; Jackson’s follow-up trilogy based on Tolkien’s The Hobbit ball-park matched that figure. (Meanwhile Amazon owns the TV rights.) Peter Jackson is not formally attached to the new films but , reportedly, is in the discussion loop.

New Hellboy reboot coming . Hellboy1 and 2 (2004 & 2008) did well at the box office but the 2019 offering was a disappointment. Now it looks like we will see a return of Mike Mignola's comic strip character Hellboy with Hellboy: The Crooked Man . The film will be a period piece set in the late 1950s and primarily taking place in the desolate woods of the Appalachian mountains. There, Hellboy finds an injured woman, the victim of some sort of witchcraft or curse. The mystery deepens with the arrival of Tom Ferrell - a local drifter who claims to know the source of this dark magic. The duo, consisting of Hellboy and Tom Ferrell, discovers the true threat in Appalachia can be traced back to the one calling himself the Crooked Man - a former tax collector who cheated the hangman's noose and become a soul collector in service of the Devil. Brian ( Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance ) Taylor is directing. Mike Mignola is also reportedly involved in the screenstory development.

Sting spider shocker coming soon . The film stars Ryan ( House of the Dragon ) Corr, Alyla ( Three Thousand Years of Longing ) Browne, Penelope ( Hellboy ) Mitchell, and Robyn ( Top of the Lake ) Nevin. The film opens on One cold, stormy night in New York City when a mysterious object falls from the sky and smashes through the window of a rundown apartment building. It is an egg, and from this egg emerges a strange little spider. Found and secretly looked after by Charlotte, a rebellious 12-year-old girl, her new pet (she calls 'Sting') grows. Soon, neighbours’ pets start to go missing, and then the neighbours themselves… Weta Workshop are handling the special effects: Weta being behind the films Blade Runner 2049 , King Kong and The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

George R. R. Martin's Hunter's Run to get a cinematic adaptation . The film, based on the novel of the same name (written by Martin, Gardner Dozois and Daniel Abraham). The plot follows Ramon Espejo, who leaves Earth to prosper on a new distant planet, but things turn out to not be as good as he hoped. He escapes working as a labourer but then finds himself on the wrong side of the law, accused of murdering an interplanetary diplomat. During his time on the run he encounters an alien race who are trying to remain hidden, but forces are threatening to expose them all.

Spider-Man 4 is coming . Tom Holland will again star. Spider-Man made his MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) debut in Captain America: Civil War (2016). One of the romours doing the rounds is that it will see the big-screen return of Matt Murdock a.k.a. Daredevil (Charlie Cox). After the cancelation of his TV series on Netflix and the expansion of the MCU’s multiverse, there was a lot of speculation about Daredevil’s official arrival to the MCU, which was confirmed in Spider-Man: No Way Home when he briefly appeared to help Peter Parker clear his name and have all his charges dropped.

Them is to be re-made . The giant ant film Them (1954) is being re-made. Oscar-winning Up composer Michael Giacchino will make his big-screen directing debut. The composer has been responsible for music in a number of films including Spider-Man: No Way Home , Star Trek: Star Trek Into Darkness , Mission: Impossible III , The Batman and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story . Last year he directed the Marvel Studios/Disney+ special Werewolf by Night which follows a lycanthrope superhero who fights evil using the abilities given to him by a curse brought on by his bloodline.

Riddick 4: Furya is still on and may have a 2024/5 release . This was film first mooted half a decade ago and in 2019 it was thought that shooting might begin in 2021 but then CoVID happened. Writer and director David N. Twohy (who did the other Riddick films) has teased that the new film will take Riddick back to his home-world, and that the Furyans are a lot more like Riddick than Vin Diesel's character expects… In case you can't wait, here's a reminder of the character with the trailer for the third Riddick film .

Twisters - the sequel to Twister - is currently slated for a 2024 release . The original Twister starred Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton. They played two storm-chasing scientists who tried to collect data from a series of dangerously powerful tornadoes… It is thought that the film will likely follow the daughter of Hunt and Paxton's characters who takes after her parent's love of storm-chasing… The original film was executive produced by Steven Spielberg and co-written by Michael Crichton with Anne-Marie Martin and earned nearly half a billion US dollars, also garnering Oscar short-lists for Best Visual Effects and Best Sound.

Marjorie Finnegan, Temporal Criminal is coming to the big screen . This is an adaptation of Garth Ennis’ ( The Boys , Preacher ) graphic novel that concerns a thief as she loots her way through history. All Marj wants to do is race up and down the time-lanes, stealing every shiny-gleamy-pretty-sparkly thing she can lay her hands on. But her larcenous trail draws the beady eye of the Temporal PD, whose number one Deputy Marshall is now hard on her tail – and taking things extremely personally... Ruben ( Venom , Zombieland ) Fleisher is behind the adaptation. Garth Ennis is pleased with this project.

The novel Paul Martin and the Magic Magnifying Glass is to be adapted as an animated film . Creation Entertainment Media and Magic Frame Animation are coming together to make the adaptation of Georges Alexander Vagan’s detective adventure book series. The five-novel detective fantasy series follows young Paul Martin as he traverses a land of perpetual Christmas and snow. Paul Martin and the Magic Magnifying Glass sees Paul find Saint Nicholas’ magic magnifying glass and undergoes trials of good and evil as both parties contend for his very soul…

The new Escape from New York film will not be a re-make but a sequel . The filmmaking trio Radio Silence, which is comprised of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, and Chad Villella, have revealed (via EW) that their planned Escape from New York project is not a remake. Instead, the movie will much in the same vein as their recent Scream 4 movie. The rumour mill has it that Kurt Russell might even reprise his roles as Snake Plissken… But we don't advised holding your breath.

Five Nights at Freddy’s may at last be about to be made ! Moves to get this film made date back to the mid-2010s. Apparently Matthew Lillard and Josh Hutcherson have been given roles. So, now that casting has started the prospects for finally seeing the film appear good.

The Keep is being re-made, and this is a good thing ! The original film was based on the novel and has a synoptic promo blurb as follows: Something is murdering my men.' Thus reads the message received from a Nazi commander stationed in a small castle high in the remote Transylvanian Alps. Invisible and silent, the enemy selects one victim per night, leaving the bloodless and mutilated corpses behind to terrify its future victims. When an elite SS extermination squad is dispatched to solve the problem, the men find something that's both powerful and terrifying. Panicked, the Nazis bring in a local expert on folklore–who just happens to be Jewish–to shed some light on the mysterious happenings. And unbeknownst to anyone, there is another visitor on his way–a man who awoke from a nightmare and immediately set out to meet his destiny… The first film adaptation was by Michael Mann back in 1983 ( trailer here ) and starred a young Ian McKellen, as well as Scott Glenn. However, Paramount heavily edited down this version of the film. 100 minutes were said to have been axed from his cut, leaving us with a 96-minute version that doesn't quite come together. Which makes sense, given that half of the film is missing. Greg Nicotero is behind the forthcoming remake.

Henry Cavill is now attached to a film adaptation of the Warhammer 40,000 tabletop game . He will star in and executive produce the franchise for Amazon Prime Video, which acquired the global rights to the IP from Games Workshop. Games Workshop will continue making the popular mini-figures for the tabletop game. Warhammer 40,000 is set in the far future, where humanity stands at the edge of what might be its brightest future, or its darkest age. The threats to humankind’s empire are many – traitors driven by the fires of ambition, alien empires sworn to reclaim the stars, and the corruption of reality by malevolent gods… ++++ A live action television series Eisenhorn , set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe, has long been in production and is still apparently going ahead.

A tranche of DC comics films is coming . Forthcoming titles include a new Superman movie due in 2025 Superman: Legacy and The Brave and the Bold . The latter will feature Robin alongside Batman. Meanwhile Henry Cavill will not be playing Superman. Superman: Legacy will reportedly focus on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Other films include Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and a more horror-themed origin movie for DC character Swamp Thing.

Forthcoming Spider-Man to feature the villain Hypno-Hustler . The villain first appeared in Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man no. 24 (1978). His real name was Antoine Delsoin, the leader of a pop band called the Mercy Killers who used hypnosis technology in his instruments on his audience in order to rob them. Hypno-Hustler is not considered one of Spider-Man’s top villains and it is thought that this will free Myles Murphy (the son of the actor Eddie Murphy) who is developing the screen story.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel will see all the surviving cast members of the original Ghostbusters . Bill Murray, Sigourney Weaver and Dan Aykroyd are all set for roles. The sequel will also see the action shift from New York to London: well, Brit Cit has more ghosts.

The new, 9th Alien film sees shooting commence . Further to last season's news shooting has commenced in Budapest, Hungary. Fede Alvarez is directing the film from a script he co-wrote with Rodo Sayagues. Ridley Scott is on board as a producer with Michael Pruss. Fede Alvarez's previous directorial films include Don't Breathe (2016), Evil Dead (2013) and The Girl in the Spider's Web (2018). Alien 9 is independent of the putative Alien TV series . It is reported that Alien 9 will likely go straight to the streaming service Hulu (Disney's more adult streaming service). We can but hope for at least a limited cinematic release.

The Marvels' release has been delayed . It was due to come out in April but will now be released in November. You can see the trailer here .

Rogue Squadron is even further in development hell . Last year we reported that it had been delayed . With the new forthcoming Star Wars films list released by Lucasfilm, there is no mention of Rogue Squadron . So if it happens at all it will be after 2025.

The Oscar nomination short list have been announced . The genre interest the nomination shortlists include Everything Everywhere All at Once with 11 nominations, including 'Best Picture'. Avatar: The Way of Water is also up for Best Picture, and is nominated in three other categories.

The 2023 Razzie short-lists have been announced . We've listed below only the genre relevant films in the various categories below. ( Morbius comes of badly appearing in five categories.):- Worst Picture Disney’s Pinocchio The King's Daughter Morbius Worst Actor Pete Davidson (Voice Only) Marmaduke Tom Hanks (As Gepetto) Disney’s Pinocchio Jared Leto / Morbius Worst Actress Bryce Dallas Howard / Jurassic Park: Dominion Kaya Scodelario / The King’s Daughter Worst Remake/Rip-Off/Sequel Disney’s Pinocchio Firestarter Jurassic World: Dominion Worst Supporting Actress Adria Arjona / Morbius Lorraine Bracco (Voice Only) Disney’s Pinocchio The King’s Daughter Worst Director Daniel Espinosa / Morbius Robert Zemeckis / Disney’s Pinocchio Worst Screenplay Disney’s Pinocchio / Screenplay by Robert Zemeckis & Chris Weitz Jurassic World: Dominion / Screenplay by Emily Carmichael & Colin Treverrow, Story by Treverrow & Derek Connolly Morbius / Screen Story and Screenplay by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless

Bruce Willis has revealed that he is suffering from dementia . The sad news is that the Die Hard , The Sixth Sense and Armageddon Hollywood actor (aged 67) has fronto-temporal dementia. Bruce Willis' diagnosis of fronto-temporal dementia is relatively rare. It is also unusual as it largely affects people in midlife, whereas most other forms (such as Alzheimer's disease, vascular dementia and dementia with Lewy bodies) are found in old age.

Doctor Who 2023 season trailer . Well, there are always a few who miss such things and in case you are one of them you can see the trailer here .

The Power series has just launched . Based on Naomi Alderman’s novel, it is set in our world, but for one twist of nature. Suddenly, and without warning, teenage girls develop the power to electrocute people at will. The Power follows a cast of remarkable characters from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Eastern Europe, as the Power evolves from a tingle in teenagers’ collarbones to a complete reversal of the power balance of the world… The series is on Amazon but best get the DVD box set instead. Trailer here .

Extrapolations is a new series that just began airing last month ( March, 2023 ). It takes a look at some of the issues that may arise by 2070 with continued global warming. It is a new drama series from writer ( Contagion ), director and executive producer Scott Z. Burns. It explores a near-future where the chaotic effects of climate change have become embedded into our everyday lives. Eight interwoven stories about love, work, faith and family from around the world explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when our warming world is changing faster than the population can adapt. Each story is different, but the fight for our future is universal. And when the fate of humanity is up against a ticking clock, the battle between courage and complacency has never been more urgent. Are we brave enough to become the solution to our own undoing before it’s too late? The series stars Meryl Streep, Kit Harington, Edward Norton and Tobey Maguire. See the trailer here .

Stan Lee's birth 100th anniversary to be celebrated by a major documentary . It will debut on Disney+ this Christmas season ( 2023 ). The anniversary will also see the launch of a new online store (shop.stanlee.com), featuring products from the Stan Lee Centennial Collection. The store exclusively features three collections: Stan Lee Comic, Stan Lee Retro and Stan Lee Centennial, with additional product categories to debut.

A Spider-Man noire series is in the works . The untitled series will follow an older, grizzled superhero in 1930s New York City. Rumour has it that the show will be set in its own universe and the main character will not be Peter Parker. This is the second known project based on the Sony-controlled Marvel characters at Amazon Prime Video and MGM+. Apparently Sony currently controls over 900 Spider-Man related characters. (We never knew there were that many!). It is likely that the series will be based on the Spider-Man Noir comics originally debuted in 2009 as part of the Marvel Noir universe. That version of Spider-Man lives in New York during the Great Depression. He is bitten by a spider hidden inside a stolen artefact, causing him to have visions of a spider-god who grants him superpowers…

The Creatures of Sonaria game is to be adapted to a TV series . Wind Sun Sky Entertainment (WSS) will be teaming up with Productivity Media to create an episodic scripted series based on Roblox game Creatures of Sonaria . The recent success of HBO's The Last of Us has been reported as the reason for WSS for picking up the adaptation rights.

A series inspired by the classic film Metropolis is to be made . Apple TV+ are to make the film inspired by Fritz Lang's Metropolis (1926) film, so expect loads of art deco. It will be helmed by Sam ( Mr Robot ) Esmail. You can see the original film's trailer here .

Roger Zelazny’s novels ‘The Chronicles Of Amber' to be a TV series . US comedian Stephen Colbert, a noted fantasy fan, is helping develop and produce a series adaptation. 'The Chronicles of Amber' features two series of five books each – The Corwin Cycle and The Merlin Cycle – with a number of short stories and prequels also in the series. It follows the story of Corwin, who awakens on Earth with no memory, but soon finds he is a prince of a royal family that has the ability to travel through different dimensions of reality, called shadows, and rules over the one true world, Amber. The books, which have sold over 15 million copies.

Tomb Raider to be a TV series . Phoebe ( Fleabag ) Waller-Bridge is scripting. Waller-Bridge will not be starring in the franchise, which included 2001 and 2018 film adaptations starring Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander, respectively, as the adventurous archaeologist, Lara Croft. The series will be on Amazon. However, Waller-Bridge will be staring opposite Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones 5 and she co-wrote the James Bond No Time to Die .

Standing By is to be a new Hulu series that follows the lives of a group of eternally bound, irritated guardian angels . The series is billed as about the hilarity, embarrassment and melodrama of everyday life as observed by a team of judgmental, gossip-starved guardian angels… It will be an animation with voices by: David Tennant, Natalie Palamides, Glenn Close, Poppy Liu and Samira Wiley.

Escape to Witch Mountain is to be a television series . The Escape To Witch Mountain (1975) film was adapted from the 1968 novel. The new series will follow two teens that develop strange abilities and discover their sleepy suburb may not be as idyllic as it seems… A pilot is currently being made starring Bryce Dallas Howard alongside Isabel Gravitt, Levi Miller, Bianca “b” Norwood and Jackson Kelly.

The Penguin (working title only) Batman spin-off series coming . HBO is making an 8-part drama centred around the Batman foe, the Penguin. From Warner Bros Television and DC Studios and on HBO Max the series will star Colin Farrell who reprises his role from the recent The Batman (2022) film. Production began in February ( 2023 ). You can see the scene in which Batman meets the Penguin in the film here .

Stinger novel to be adapted to a series for Peacock . Robert McCammon's 2015 novel takes place during a single twenty-four hour period in the town Inferno, Texas. Inferno is in trouble, driven to the brink by racial tension, gang violence, and a collapsing economy. But things can always get worse, and they do so with astonishing speed when an unidentified spacecraft crash lands in the desert outside of town, followed by a second craft bearing the alien being who will soon be known as Stinger. Stinger is a kind of interstellar hunter on a mission he intends to complete, whatever the cost. He brings with him an endless array of technological marvels and an infinite capacity for destruction that threaten the existence of Inferno, its inhabitants, and the larger world beyond… The series has not yet been given a title but Ian McCulloch ( Yellowstone ) writing and executive producing.

The Deep , Nick Cutter's novel, is to be a television series . Billed as The Abyss meets The Shining , the novel The Deep (2015) concerns a strange plague called the 'Gets' is decimating humanity on a global scale. It causes people to forget--small things at first, like where they left their keys...then the not-so-small things like how to drive, or the letters of the alphabet. Then their bodies forget how to function involuntarily...and there is no cure. But now, far below the surface of the Pacific Ocean, deep in the Mariana Trench, an heretofore unknown substance hailed as "ambrosia"'--a universal healer, from initial reports--has been discovered. It may just be the key to eradicating the 'Gets. In order to study this phenomenon, a special research lab, the Trieste, has been built eight miles under the sea's surface. But when the station goes incommunicado, a brave few descend through the lightless fathoms in hopes of unravelling the mysteries lurking at those crushing depths...and perhaps to encounter an evil blacker than anything one could possibly imagine.

Mythic Quest has a spin-off series, Mere Mortals . The Apple TV+ comedy Mythic Quest has had three seasons and now looks to have a spin-off series, Mere Mortals . The US comedy Mythic Quest concerns a fictional video game studio as chaos ensues as the employees prepare for the next big update for its popular game. The series follows everyone in the company from the owner and creator, to the programmers, to play-testers. Now, Mere Mortals is primed to expand that focus. The new series will be an eight-episode 'extension series' that will 'explore the lives of employees, players, and fans who are impacted by the game.' Mere Mortals is created by Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris, and Katie McElhenney. All three are writers for Mythic Quest so there will be continuity between the two series. Meanwhile, Mythic Quest , which is popular in the US, has already been renewed for a fourth season. See the Mythic Quest season three trailer here .

Dead Boy Detectives is moving platforms . The Warner Bros. Discovery-backed show is based on the Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner DC comics. It was on HBO max and has moved to Netflix. Apparently, didn’t fit James Gunn’s new vision for the DCU (DC Universe) and that opened the possibility for Netflix to pick it up instead. This is another Netflix series involving Neil Gaiman after the mega-hit The Sandman from 2022, which was renewed for a second season . Dead Boy Detectives concerns Edwin Payne and Charles Rowland who are no different than most boys. They love adventure, games and spending time outdoors. They’re curious about girls, curious about life and particularly curious when it comes to mysteries. This is because Edwin Paine and Charles Rowland happen to be two of the best detectives in England. Note, not living in England. That’s because Edwin and Charles aren’t living in England. In fact, they’re not living at all. Edwin (died 1916) and Charles (died 1990) met their ends early in life. And that’s when things started getting interesting… Since their deaths, the young detectives have solved some of the most harrowing mysteries to hit the hallowed halls of St. Hilarion’s School for Boys. However, there’s one great mystery they haven’t yet cracked – the mystery of their own deaths…

Mayfair Witches has been renewed for a second season . The series is set in the Anne Rice Immortal Universe on AMC and AMC+. Its premiere episode was the most viewed debut on the streamer and overall the first season had the highest monthly rating ever on AMC+. You can see the season 1 trailer here .

Velma has been renewed for a second season . The HBO Max series' renewal is a little surprising as it has had mixed reviews. It has also had some criticism due to the titular character being bise Χ ual South Asian-American. However, other criticisms have centred around its meta-humour, cynicism, and overall departure from feeling like a Scooby-Doo show. The clincher for the renewal is probably the first episode managed to be HBO Max’s most-watched animated debut, and the series appears to have scored a loyal audience. You can see the season 1 trailer here .

The Rig has been renewed by Amazon for a second season . Season one of this British drama was sufficiently popular world-wide that a second series was likely. Iain Glen, Martin Compston, and Emily Hampshire will all reprise their characters. Production will take place by FirstStage Studios in Edinburgh. You can see the season 1 trailer here .

Reginald The Vampire has been renewed by SyFy for a second season . The comedy drama is based on the 'Fat Vampire' book series by Johnny B. Truant. It follows Reginald Andres, who, in a world populated by beautiful, fit and vain vampires, tumbles headlong into it as an unlikely hero who will have to navigate every kind of obstacle – the girl he loves but can’t be with, a bully manager at work and the vampire chieftain who wants him dead. Fortunately, Reginald discovers he has a few unrecognized powers of his own. Season 1 trailer here .

The Last Of Us has been renewed for a second season . The series is based on the computer game and sees the world torn apart by a fungal infection that turns humans into zombie-like creatures. The first season adapts the first video game and the story continues in the second game, The Last of Us Part II so there is still plenty of original material for the HBO series to mine. The series' first season scored 97% among critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Its first season premiere episode was HBO’s second-most-watched series debut in a decade and has since climbed to 22 million viewers across all platforms. You can see the first season trailer here .

The Peripheral has been renewed for a second season . From creator Scott B. ( Westworld ) Smith an starring Chloe Grace Moretz, the quasi-time travel series has been renewed for a second season at Amazon Prime Video. It is based on the novel of the same name, The Peripheral by William Gibson. The series made Nielsen’s top 10 streaming chart once, the week of its finale. (Amazon, like other streamers, does not release viewership data.) You can see the first season trailer here .

Stranger Things season 5 will be the last but spin-offs are in the making . Stranger Things season 5 ( trailer here due to stream in 2024) may be the last but the Duffer Brothers (Ross and Matt) are planning spin-off ventures including an anime series Stranger Things Tokyo . Other projects of Stranger Things include The Talisman and the Death Note live-action adaptation of the anime series.

Forthcoming Agatha: House of Harkness has been renamed as Agatha: Coven of Chaos . This series follows on from the events in WandaVision . WandaVison‘s Jac Schaeffer returns as executive producer and head writer. Kathryn Hahn returns to play the titular Marvel Cinematic Universe witch Agatha Harkness. Joining her is Emma Caulfield Ford, who will reprise her role as Dottie for the Disney+ show.

The Nevers gets a reprieve, sort of . In the autumn ( 2023 ) HBO cancelled the show mid-season and removed episodes from its platform. As we suspected last season , another platform in the US, Tubi, has picked it up.

Rick and Morty star, producer and co-creator has been dropped from the show . Justin Roiland, co-creator, executive producer and star of Adult Swim’s SF flagship animated series Rick and Morty , is no longer with the Warner Bros Discovery brand following serious domestic violence allegations against him. Following his departure, Rick and Morty continues but with the title roles, that had been voiced by Roiland, recast. Co-created by Roiland and Dan Harmon, the series received a massive 70-episode order in 2018 when Adult Swim also signed new long-term deals with Roiland and Harmon. The show, which has been renewed through Season 10, has completed six seasons of the current ten commissioned, with four more to go.

Has The Orville been cancelled ? The Orville saw some changes for its third season in 2022. Not only did it move from Fox to Hulu, but it also rebranded as The Orville: New Horizons . However since season 3 concluded in August 2022, there gas been no news of a fourth season. The Orville season 3 trailer here .

Avenue has been cancelled after its 2nd season . The Armando Iannucci 'comedy' series Avenue 5 from HBO and Sky UK has been cancelled. It arguably the worst thing Iannucci and star Hugh Laurie have done. The series takes place in the not-so-distant future when space tourism is a booming business. When a ship is thrown disastrously off-course, turning what was meant to be an eight-week cruise into an eight-year journey. The series has arguably received middling (but – given the show – kind) reviews upon its release and generated only modest ratings. You can see the trailer for the second series here .

Snowpiercer has been cancelled after its 3rd season . In fact season 4 was going to be the show's final season, so expect unresolved plot arcs not least season 3's cliff-hanging ending. The show, which stars Jennifer Connelly, Sean Bean and Daveed Diggs, is effectively a quasi spin-off of the film Snowpiercer which itself was an adaptation of the French graphic novel Le Transperceneige . There is still a vague possibility, the show's producer Tomorrow Studios feel, that another platform than TNT will carry it… Brit Cit viewers can catch the first three seasons on Netflix.

The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself has been cancelled which for some is surprising . The present-day set British/Western European fantasy The Bastard Son and The Devil Himself is based on Sally Green's YA fantasy novel Half Bad . It launched on Netflix at the end of October and was cancelled at the end of December (,small>2022). While it made the top 10 most-watched Netflix shows in over 70 countries, and got great reviews, it did not maintain a top ten presence for a full month which Netflix considers to be a fairly important metric. Nonetheless, why is Netflix being so harsh? While the summer (2022) had seen Netflix's performance bounce back previously, following eight years of sustained growth, the first half of 2022 saw it haemorrhage subscribers . Netflix decided to cut its spending and consequently a number of shows including The Bastard Son and The Devil Himself even if it was a close call. Fans are undoubtedly upset, particularly as there are a number of unresolved plot threads and that the show runners had planned a second series. You can see the show's trailer here .

The 8th season of Outlander will be the last but the prequel series gets a tentative release date . Currently, we are about to see season 7 of Outlander this summer but the previously reported prequel series, Blood of my Blood now has a tentative release window of late 2024 or early 2025. Blood of my Blood will tell the story of Jamie Fraser's parents, Brian and Ellen, and how they fell in love in the years before Jamie, his brother William (who died when he was little) and his sister Jenny were born. The series will be set roughly two decades before the first season of Outlander . The Season 6 trailer is here .

The 4th season of The Umbrella Academy will be the last . The Umbrella Academy is based on Gerard Way’s comic books of the same name. Season 5 will see new cast members with the addition of real-life couple Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally who will play as a pair of mild-mannered Midwestern community college professors. These new characters are original creations for the series having never appeared in the comics. Meanwhile, season 4 has yet to air, so we have a little way to go. The Season 3 trailer is here .

The 5th season of Ghosts will be the last ! Shock, horror, drama, probe . The BBC comedy series has oodles of charm. It centres around a couple who inherit a mansion, Button House, but just the wife can see that it is haunted with ghosts including: Robin a cave man, a First World War army officer, overly chummy, naive Georgian noblewoman, Lady Stephanie 'Fanny' Button – A pompous, overbearing Edwardian ghost; a renaissance poet, a 1993 politician who died literally with his trousers down, Patrick ‘Pat’ Butcher a 1984 scout master and Mary a superstitious Stuart era witch trial victim among others. If you want an angle on the series' feel the Tim Burton film Beetlejuice is said to have provided the writers a "useful tonal reference". Huge fun. Season 5 has just wrapped filming for airing later this year (let's hope they also give us a Christmas special). You can see the season 4 trailer here .

Jean-Luc Picard swearing alarms fans . The character has largely been presented as genteel, erudite and, at times, quite buttoned up. Yes, he has been known to lose his temper but he has never, never sworn. Yet in a season 3 episode of Picard he says, “ Ten fu¢k¡ng gruelling hours.” The next couple of days saw “Star Trek” Twitter afire with comments that it was totally out of character and the Gene Roddenberry would not approve… This issue seems to have caused a lot of tribble.

Picard season 3 fails to be a hit despite it being the best season by far ! Seasons 1 and 2 of Picard apparently failed to wow fans and so, looking at the streaming chart top ten site Flix Patrol , the viewing figures for season 3 – the last ever Picard season – have arguably been disappointing. A successful series would likely appear in a streaming platform's top ten on the day of its release. Yet Picard failed to be on Paramount+'s top ten for TV series (as opposed to film top ten) on 23rd March 2023 in the USA. Further, looking at Paramount+ TV series worldwide charts and Star Trek: Discovery at no. 16 beats Picard as does Star Trek: Strange New Worlds coming in at 27, ten ahead of Star Trek: Picard which only made it to 37. Now, it could be that Picard also being available on Amazon Prime could be affecting matters, diluting Paramount+ streams. Even so, this does not explain how other Paramount+ shows that are also available through other streaming platforms, are higher than Picard : they do not seem to have suffered this multi-platform availability diluting effect. The bottom line is that Star Trek: Picard does not seem to be performing well. Why is this? Well, some felt that season 1 was badly written and season 2's plot ark possibly left something to be desired, especially not delivering on the Q front especially given the teasers Paramount+ gave. This dissatisfaction may have alienated a significant proportion of Trekies and Trekers. Fool me once, fool me twice etc . The YouTube Channel SciTrek thinks that this is so. It carried out a poll of its subscribers. In under a day, 489 SciTrek subscribers (who one must presume are very largely Trekies or Trekers) responded. Around 62% said that they were enjoying season 3 of Picard and only 4% said that they were not. All well and good, but the interesting result was that 34% were not watching it at all. From the polls comments it seems that for some of these 34% are not watching it because they were so disappointed with season's 1 and 2 and were not going to fall for it for a third time! For those of us without either a Paramount+ or Amazon Prime access, we now know not to bother with season's 1 and 2 but to go get the DVD of season 3. You can see what SciTrek have to say on their 12 minute video here . Meanwhile the trailer for season 3 of Picard is here . The season stars LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan, and Michelle Hurd star alongside Patrick Stewart.

Doctor Who's U.N.I.T. may get a spin-off series . With Russell T. Davies' return to Doctor Who's the news of a possible spin-off series (such as was Torchwood ) became possible. Now, an article in Radio Times (the BBC associated TV schedule weekly magazine) hints that a series based on U.N.I.T. may be in the offing. It is suggested that Jemma Redgrave will star as head of scientific research Kate Lethbridge-Stewart; a role she has played off and on since 2012.

The TARDIS may have aged for the autumnal series of Doctor Who specials . A fan, Darren Griffiths, seems to have stumbled across the TARDIS while out walking in Wales. The windows are dirty at the bottom and the Police Box sign at the top was also dulled down. It seems as if the TARDIS has aged. It is not known how significant this is for the forthcoming plot line.

Blake's 7 45th anniversary sees new novelisations . Marking 45 years since the original broadcast of the first season's final episode is the complete first season of Terry Nation's classic sci-fi adventure series will be published as a collection of brand-new hardback novelisations, featuring lavish photos and artwork, and released as a single hardback box set limited to just 1,500 copies. These books are available to buy separately. Each adaptation comprises two stories from the TV series including one by Paul Cornell – 'The Way Back/Space Fall'. The box set consists of seven novelisations: – The Way Back/Space Fall by Paul Cornell – Cygnus Alpha/Time Squad by Marc Platt – The Web/Seek-Locate-Destroy by Gary Russell – Mission to Destiny/Duel by Jacqueline Rayner – Project Avalon/Breakdown by Steve Cole – Bounty/Deliverance by Una McCormack – Orac/Redemption by James Goss Unlike conventional novelisations, which tend to be written before a TV show or movie has been completed, these are all informed by the available reference materials, 45 years of the show, and the inventiveness of our authors. Where appropriate, the publishers Big Finish stayed faithful to the original series. The Nation Estate very helpfully allowed them to see original drafts written by Terry, some hand annotated, to reference as the origins of the TV show. Along with BBC filming, camera, and rehearsal scripts, those early drafts have informed these brand-new novels for all thirteen episodes of that first season. And with 'Redemption' as the conclusion of Terry Nation's original fourteen-story run, it is the first time that any of the second season has been novelised! Check out Big Finish's website www.bigfinish.com

Red Dwarf dispute now over – loads of new content anticipated ! Rob Grant and Doug Naylor who created the series have been in dispute for decades having dissolved their partnership in the 1990s. Rob Grant has continued to write the Red Dwarf novels and Naylor the TV series. But in 2021 Naylor launched a High Court action against Grant over the rights to the show. Now things have moved on. They say that Rob Grant and Doug Naylor are delighted to announce that the ongoing dispute over the Red Dwarf rights has been resolved. Moving onwards and upwards, Rob and Doug hope to launch separate iterations of Red Dwarf across various media, working again with the cast and other valued partners, and wish each other the very best. "Smoke me a kipper, Red Dwarf will be back for breakfast!!"

Is Watership Down science fiction ? The wag Moid teases us with this question in his first on location video shot at Watership down. And today there really is a development threatening the bunnies' homes…! You can see the short, nine-minute video here .

Alan Dean Foster 50 minute interview . Moid Moidelhoff has interviewed author, SF novel and SF film noveliser Alan Dean Foster over at Media Death Cult . Find out, among other things, how Alan Dean Foster had to write the novelisation of Alien before the cinematic release and without having been shown a picture of the alien. You can see Alan's interview here .

The SF library at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has had major damage due to a water pipe burst . Water pipes in the MIT Student Centre in Boston froze and burst, causing significant damage throughout the building including to the fourth floor where the MIT Science Fiction Society club library is housed. The MITSFS Library, the world’s largest public openshelf collection of science fiction, had an inch of water in it. Over a thousand volumes were damaged and had to be thrown away.

The legal dispute in the US between the Internet Archive and major publishers sees an initial judicial ruling . As we reported last year major publishers consider the Internet Archive scanning and then lending an e-book copy to borrowers as piracy "masquerading as a not-for-profit library". However the issue is contentious and authors, including some SF writers , have supported the Internet Archive. Which brings us to the present and a judicial ruling by a federal judge in favour of the publishers. Expect this story to rumble on especially as the Internet Archive have announced their intention to appeal.

Bloomsbury has donated its entire audio-books catalogue to Talking Books for the Blind . Bloomsbury has donated its entire audio-book catalogue, an estimated 600 titles, to the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) Talking Books Library. They include popular titles such as the fantasy include Piranesi by Susanna Clarke. Bloomsbury has said it will contribute its future audio-books to the library. Bloomsbury is not the first publisher to donated its audio list to the RNIB. For example, in 2021 Penguin Random House UK donated all its audio titles, some 6,000 titles. Talking Books for the Blind lends out around 1.33 million talking books a year to blind and partially sighted people. RNIB produced the first audio-book (or "talking book") in 1935. The library now has over 33,000 talking books in its collection.

Writers Beware warns of a new scam facing authors . Writers have been receiving messages from the United Writers Organization (UWO) saying that they have been nominated for an award! A “complimentary nomination certificate” is yours for the asking–you don’t even have to pay! Although of course it would be nice if you became a UWO member, which will cost you a mere US$99 (£82)… Writers Beware (www.unitedwriters.org) is a group that alerts authors to scams and poor publisher practice. The UWO infers it was established in 1957 but its website was only registered in January 2023.

Florida (US) is seeing teachers remove books from their classrooms . Some US States believe that the best education is to ban some books from school libraries. In the past books banned have included those that relate to non-binary and LGBTQ+ perspectives. However, now Florida's State Board of Education has ruled that not only must some titles be banned from school libraries but also they must be banned from the classroom. Under the guidelines, books must be “free of pornographic material” and “appropriate for the age level and group” and also books with “unsolicited theories that may lead to student indoctrination.” A teacher could face up to five years in prison and a US$5,000 (£4,160) fine for displaying or giving students a banned book. Welcome to the land of the free…

US book chain Barnes & Noble are to expand . Just a decade ago we reported that they were planning to close 200 stores over the next ten years . Well, it now seems that the tide has turned. The chain now plans to open 30 stores this year ( 2023 ). Barnes & Noble sales have been rising, and last year ( 2022 ) grew more than 4%.

The Tor (US) SF imprint sees changes . Michelle Foytek has been promoted to associate director of publishing operations. Alex Cameron has been promoted to associate director of publishing strategy. Isa Caban has been promoted to assistant director of marketing. Andrew King has been promoted to assistant marketing manager. Finally, Yvonne Ye has been promoted to advertising/promotion coordinator.

The Harper Collins (USA) strike now over . The strike had been going on since November ( 2022 ). On 25th January ( 2023 ) Harper came to an agreement with its employees' union to go to independent mediation. The announcement, from the Vice President of Harpers' 'Human Resources' (sort of equivalent to 'Personnel Department in civilised circles) contrasts with Harper US's CEO previous hard-line tone. Then in February both Harper and the trade unions came to an agreement.

Harper Collins global revenues fell 14% the last quarter of 2022 . Its global income fell by US$531m (£439m) compared with the last quarter of 2021. The majority of the reduction was due to lower sales mainly in the US market. Harper Collins US aims to cut its workforce by 5% by mid-summer ( 2023 ).

New Doctor Who Target collection coming from BBC Books . BBC Books is delighted to announce that it will be expanding the Doctor Who Target range with five new titles in Summer 2023, all publishing on 13th July, each with newly commissioned cover artwork by Anthony Dry. The new titles celebrate Target publishing Doctor Who books for half a century. The 2023 collection celebrates the dramatic return of David Tennant and showrunner Russell T. Davies to the programme. Both 'The Waters of Mars' by Phil Ford and 'The Planet of Ood' by Keith Temple are iconic Doctor Who episodes from the Tenth Doctor era. Fans will also be able to add a Twelfth Doctor adventure, as played by Peter Capaldi, to their collection with The Zygon Invasion by Peter Harness and a Thirteenth Doctor novelisation with Kerblam! by Peter McTighe. Stephen Gallagher’s Warriors’ Gate and Other Stories

R.L. Stine’s new editions of his 'Goosebumps’ children’s horror series sees 'offensive' language changed . Over 100 edits have been made such as a character being described as “cheerful” rather than “plump”, references to villains making victims “slaves” have been removed and “crazy” has been changed to “silly”. Publisher Scholastic Books reportedly undertook the changes without consulting or informing the author.

Ursula LeGuin's new edition of her Catwings books sees 'offensive' language changed . Her son, Theo Downes-Le Guin, is responsible for the late author's literary estate. He agonised over whether or not to make changes and so compiled a focus group. In the end he decided to substitute safer words for: “lame,” “queer,” “dumb,” and “stupid,” a total of seven instances across three books.

Puffin edits Roald Dahl's books for offensive language . The words 'crazy', 'mad', 'fat', 'black', 'white' and 'ugly' have been removed from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and The BFG as they are considered out-dated and offensive to modern readers; they have been updated to be more suitable for modern readerships. So now the BFG's coat is no longer black; while Mary in The BFG now goes "still as a statue" instead of "white as a sheet". Children's author John Dougherty said: "There's no reason the BFG shouldn't have a black cloak. That just seems absurd. And Augustus Gloop, for instance - the whole point of the character is that he's hugely overweight because he won't stop eating - he's greedy. Now, there might be an argument that that's offensive in today's world," Dougherty continued. "I think if you're going to decide that, then the only answer is to put the book out of print. I don't think you can say, 'So let's change Dahl's words but keep the character'." The British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak has criticised changes to Roald Dahl books saying works of fiction should be "preserved and not airbrushed". Borrowing a word Dahl invented for playing with language, the PM's spokesman said: "When it comes to our rich and varied literary heritage, the prime minister agrees with the BFG that we shouldn't gobblefunk around with words." Because of all the brouhaha, the following day Puffin announced 'The Roald Dahl Classic Collection' to keep author’s classic texts in print in their original form. The seventeen Roald Dahl titles will be published under the Penguin imprint, as individual titles in paperback, and will be available later this year ( 2023 ). The books will include archive material relevant to each of the stories. Puffin is the biggest children’s publisher globally with stories for children from 0-12. A spokesperson for Dahl’s U.S. publisher Penguin Young Readers told PW that there are no plans for similar revisions in the US. Dahl’s Dutch publisher De Fonte and French publisher Gallimard are also declining to make changes at this time.

Tintin drawing sells for record £1.9 million . An artwork by Tintin creator Hergé has set the world record for the most valuable original black and white drawing by the artist after selling at auction for more than €2m. The drawing, 'Tintin in America' – created in 1942 – was used for the colour edition of the Belgian cartoonist’s 1946 graphic novel of the same name. It sold for €2,158,000 (£1.9m / US$2.23m).

The world's first comic strip may have been discovered . An 11,000-year-old carving in Turkey is the earliest known portrayal of a narrative scene. Eylem Ozdogan at Istanbul University in Turkey found the panels carved on the side of a limestone bench while excavating a building at the Sayburc archaeological site. The right panel features a male figure f.

China's SF/F paper publishing grows by 34.7% and digital 34.7% in a year . Given that this year's SF Worldcon is in China we thought it would be interesting to have a look at China's SF/F publishing. It grew substantially between 2021 and 2022. In 2022 SF/F paper book publishing had a revenue of 2,700 million yuan (£322.8 million, US$390.5m). Meanwhile digital SF/F publishing was 1,010 million (£120.7 million, US$146.1 million). It should be noted that 2021 was a CoVID lockdown year which was harsh in China so this growth is not that remarkable. Data from China's Research Centre for Science and Human Imagination at the Southern University of Science and Technology. For comparison, assuming that the UK SF/F publishing is roughly 8% of overall paper fiction publishing, then the 2021 UK equivalent was £58.6 million (US$70.9 million) and that in turn works out at £1.06 per capita (US$1.28) – the per capita figure for China is £0.23p (US$0.28¢). In short, China's gross SF/F paper book sector is financially bigger than the UK's but on a per person basis is smaller. With regards to China's SF in relation to the rest of the world, in the 2021 year 132SF/F works translated and published abroad for the first time or re-released. Having said all of this, you will be hard pressed to find any time travel story published in China: the People's Party doesn't like notions of alternative timelines and realities…

The Ukraine is still publishing SF despite Russia's invasion – SF is mightier than Putin ! Max Kidruk a rising, young Ukrainian author of a few books has had his latest published, New Dark Ages: Colony , despite the war. The author is also well known in Ukraine as the host of the Improbability Theory podcast on Ukrainian Radio. Coloney begins with humanity on Earth has not yet recovering from Clodis disease, which led to the largest pandemic in half a century, when a new pathogen appears that infects exclusively pregnant women. A group of immunologists is trying to find out what it is and whether its appearance is related to the neutrino bursts recorded around the planet. Meanwhile, population of the Martian Colonies exceeds one hundred thousand, and a third of them were actually born on Mars. They lose out to super-specialists from Earth in the race for jobs in the knowledge-intensive economy of Mars and are forced to work almost as slaves in low-skilled manual jobs. The more they come of age, the more they yearn for change, not realising that these changes threaten the very existence of the Colonies… The story's theme is one of humanity, despite all his achievements, does not change, and neither the increase in life expectancy, nor even the transformation into a two-planet species, does not guarantee humanity's salvation… The book's launch saw a reading to a hall at the Yanukovych Heliport, Kyiv, with a few hundred attending. The book promises to be the first in a series set in this universe.

Twenty early Terry Pratchett stories found . The twenty stories were discovered following Terry Pratchett fan, Chris Lawrence, alerting Terry's estate that Terry had been writing stories under the pseudonym in the Western Daily Press local paper. The other fans, Pat and Jan Harkin, went through decades’ worth of old newspapers to find the other stories. All the stories are pre-Discworld but elements of Discworld are there. The stories will be published in a collection, A Stroke of the Pen: The Lost Stories by Transworld.

The Best of Roger Zelazny by Roger Zelazny, Gollancz, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-23500-7. Our recommended vintage, short collection of the season . A collection of short fiction and novelettes from acclaimed Science Fiction and Fantasy writer Roger Zelazny, including the award-winning titles ‘The Doors of His Face, the Lamps of His Mouth’, ‘Permafrost’, ‘The Last Defender of Camelot’ and ‘Home Is the Hangman’.

Paradise-1 by David Wellington, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51822-0. It was meant to be a routine job – a voyage to Earth’s first deep space colony, Paradise-1, to carry out standard checks and surveys. Or at least that’s what Special Agent Alexandra Petrova thought. Instead she wakes from cryogenic sleep to find an alarm blaring. Her ship, The Artemis, is under attack by one of the colony’s own ships, which makes no attempt to communicate. Something has gone very, very wrong...

Some Desperate Glory by Emily Tesh, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51718-6. All her life Kyr has trained for the day she can avenge the destruction of planet Earth by an all-powerful, reality-shifting weapon known as the Wisdom. Raised in the bowels of Gaea Station alongside the last scraps of humanity, she is one of the best warriors of her generation, the sword of a dead planet. Then Command assigns her brother to certain death and relegates her to the nursery to bear sons until she dies trying and she knows she must take humanity’s revenge into her own hands. But she soon learns that not everything she’s been raised to believe is true and the Wisdom is far more complex and dangerous than she could ever have imagined.

Starter Villain by John Scalzi, Tor, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-08295-1. Inheriting a family business is never easy, especially when it involves underwater volcanoes, minions, sentient cats and supervillains. Sure, there are the things you’d expect. The undersea volcano lairs. The minions. The plots to take over the world. The international networks of rivals who want you dead. Much harder to get used to are the sentient, language-using, computer-savvy cats. And the fact that in the overall organization, they’re management.

Airside by Christopher Priest, Gollancz, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-399-60883-1. Hollywood actress Jeanette Marchand was beautiful, talented and beloved by audiences. During a time of personal crisis, she declared she was going to take a vacation in England. She never returned to the USA. She never even left the airport – at least no one saw her leave. Years later, a film student finds himself digging into Jeanette’s disappearance. Where did she go? Is she dead? Who was the mysterious man who sat beside her on the flight across from New York?

Fractal Noise by Christopher Paolini, Tor, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-00111-8. The prequel to the space opera To Sleep in a Sea of Stars . On the planet Talos VII, twenty-three years before the events of To Sleep in a Sea of Stars , an anomaly is detected. A vast circular pit, with dimensions so perfect that it could only have been the result of conscious design. So a small team is assembled to learn more – perhaps even who built the hole and why. Their mission will take them on a hazardous trek to the very edge of existence. For one explorer, this is the opportunity of a lifetime. For another, a risk not worth taking. And for exobiologist Alex Crichton, it’s a desperate attempt to find meaning in an uncaring universe. But every step they take toward that mysterious abyss is more punishing than the last. Ultimately, no one is prepared for what they will encounter.

Braking Day by Adam Oyebanji, Jo Fletcher Books, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-41713-5. A science fiction thriller. The Archimedes has been hurtling through space for more than five generations. But now the ageing starship is preparing to brake, for it is arriving at Destination Star: Tau Ceti. But not everyone is excited to be reaching journey's end.

The Blighted Stars by Megan E. O’Keefe, Orbit, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51737-7. She’s a revolutionary. Humanity is running out of options. Habitable planets are being destroyed as quickly as they’re found, and Naira Sharp thinks she knows the reason why. The all-powerful Mercator family has been controlling the exploration of the universe for decades, and exploiting any materials they find along the way under the guise of helping humanity’s expansion. But Naira knows the truth, and she plans to bring the whole family down from the inside. He’s the heir to the dynasty. Tarquin Mercator never wanted to run a galaxy-spanning business empire. He just wanted to study geology and read books. But Tarquin’s father has tasked him with monitoring the settlement of a new planet, and he doesn’t really have a choice in the matter. Disguised as Tarquin’s new bodyguard, Naira plans to destroy the settlement ship before they make land. But neither of them expects to end up stranded on a dead planet. To survive and keep her secret, Naira will have to join forces with the man she’s sworn to hate. And together they will uncover a plot that’s bigger than both of them.

The Mountain in the Sea by Ray Nayler, Weidenfeld & Nicolson, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-60047-7. Our recommended SF pick of the season . Murders, various artificial intelligences, a hacker and a marine biologist come together when a new form of intelligence is detected… When pioneering marine biologist Dr Ha Nguyen is offered the chance to investigate a highly intelligent species of octopus, she doesn’t pause to look at the fine print. But the stakes are high: the octopuses hold the key to unprecedented breakthroughs in extra-human intelligence and there are vast fortunes to be made by whoever can take advantage of their advancements. And no one has yet asked the octopuses what they think. Or what they might do about it. Click on the title link for a standalone review.

Our Hideous Progeny by C. E. McGill, Bantam, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-857-52904-6. When Mary - a scientist struggling to make her mark in 1850s London - discovers journals belonging to her great uncle, Victor Frankenstein, she embarks on what might be the greatest adventure of all.... 'It is not the monster you have to fear, but the monster it makes of men.' Mary is the great-niece of Victor Frankenstein. She knows her uncle disappeared in mysterious circumstances in the Arctic but she doesn't know why or how. She and her husband are trying to make a name for themselves as palaeontologists but, in 1850s' London, scientific success requires wealth and connections - neither of which they possess. But then Mary discovers some old family papers that allude to the truth behind her great-uncle's past, of his attempts to create a living being and the creature that ultimately killed him. Perhaps this idea will prove to be their salvation... Their quest takes them to the wilds of Scotland and to a game of cat and mouse with a rival who is out to steal their secret.

Beyond the Reach of Earth by Ken MacLeod, Orbit, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51480-2. Space opera. This is the follow-up to Beyond the Hallowed Sky . And the author is one of the Guest of Honours at the 2024 SF Worldcon .

In the Lives of Puppets by T. J. Klune, Tor, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-08802-1. In a strange little home built into the branches of a grove of trees live three robots – fatherly inventor android Giovanni Lawson, a pleasantly sadistic nurse machine, and a small vacuum desperate for love and attention. Victor Lawson, a human, lives there too. They’re a family, hidden and safe. The day Vic salvages and repairs an unfamiliar android labelled ‘HAP’, he learns of a shared dark past between Hap and Gio – a past spent hunting humans. When Hap unwittingly alerts robots from Gio’s former life to their whereabouts, the family is no longer hidden and safe. Gio is captured and taken back to his old laboratory in the City of Electric Dreams. So together, the rest of Vic’s assembled family must journey across an unforgiving and otherworldly country to rescue Gio from decommission, or worse, reprogramming. Along the way to save Gio, amid conflicted feelings of betrayal and affection for Hap, Vic must decide for himself: can he accept love with strings attached? Inspired by Carlo Collodi’s The Adventures of Pinocchio, In the Lives of Puppets is a standalone fantasy adventure.

These Burning Stars by Bethany Jacobs, Orbit, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52007-0. Space opera. Jun Ironway – hacker, con artist, and only occasional thief – has gotten her hands on a piece of contraband that could set her up for life: a video that implicates the powerful Nightfoot family in a planet-wide genocide seventy-five years ago. The Nightfoots control the precious sevite that fuels interplanetary travel through three star systems. And someone is sure to pay handsomely for anything that could break their hold. Of course, anything valuable is also dangerous. The Kindom, the ruling power of the three star systems, is inextricably tied up in the Nightfoots’ monopoly – and they can’t afford to let Jun expose the truth. They task two of their most brutal clerics with hunting her down: preternaturally stoic Chono, and brilliant hothead Esek, who also happens to be the heir to the Nightfoot empire. But Chono and Esek are haunted in turn by a figure from their shared past, known only as Six. What Six truly wants is anyone’s guess. And the closer they get to finding Jun, the surer Chono is that Six is manipulating them all-and that they are heading for a bloody confrontation that no one will survive unscathed.

The Landing by Mary Gentle, Gollancz, £18.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-575-08353-0. The British Science Fiction Association award-winning author returns with her first novel in ten years. Aeris Warren-Finch is NASA’s Acting Director of the New Earth Object Lab, overseeing the transit of a large unidentified object past Earth’s orbit. But what was one object becomes three, seven, nineteen. Nineteen different modules land across the planet. When the nearest module creates a dome and leaves Aeris and her unlikely companions stranded within its confines, they’re left to wander in search of safety. But when every direction reveals new and strange geographies, which way is the right way to go?

Sleepwalk by Dan Chaon, Corsair, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-472-15792-8. A high speed and darkly comic road trip through a near future America with a big-hearted mercenary. Sleepwalk’s hero, Will Bear, is a man with so many aliases that he simply thinks of himself as the Barely Blur. At fifty years old, he’s been living off the grid for over half his life. A good-natured henchman with a complicated and lonely past and a passion for LSD microdosing, he spends his time hopscotching across state lines in his beloved camper van, running sometimes shady often dangerous errands for a powerful and ruthless operation he’s never troubled himself to learn too much about. Out of the blue, one of Will’s many burner phones heralds a call from a twenty-year-old woman claiming to be his biological daughter. She says she’s the product of one of his long-ago sperm donations; he’s half certain she’s AI. She needs his help. She’s entrenched in a widespread and nefarious plot involving Will’s employers, and for Will to continue to have any contact with her increasingly fuzzes the line between the people he is working for and the people he’s running from. With his signature blend of haunting emotional realism and fast-paced intrigue, Dan Chaon populates his fractured America with characters who ring all too true…

Infinity Gate by M. R. Carey, Orbit, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51801-5. The first novel in a thrillingly original, high-concept new science fiction duology about the multiverse from the bestselling M. R. Carey. The Pandominion: a political and trading alliance of a million worlds – except that they’re really just the one world, Earth, in many different realities. And when an AI threat arises that could destroy everything the Pandominion has built, they’ll eradicate it by whatever means necessary, no matter the cost to human life. Scientist Hadiz Tambuwal is looking for a solution to her own Earth’s environmental collapse when she stumbles across the secret of inter-dimensional travel. It could save everyone on her dying planet, but now she’s walked into the middle of a war on a scale she never dreamed of. And she needs to choose a side before it kills her… Click on the title link for a stand-alone review.

Queen High by C. J. Carey, Quercus, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-41207-9. The sequel to Widowland . When Eisenhower announces that he will be making a state visit, Rose is tasked with briefing Queen Wallis. She finds Wallis in a state of paranoia, claiming she has information that could blow the Protectorate apart. But will she pull the trigger? Click on the title link for a stand-alone review.

Light Bringer by Pierce Brown, Hodder, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-473-64680-3. The Reaper is a legend, more myth than man: the saviour of worlds, the leader of the Rising, the breaker of chains. But the Reaper is also Darrow, born of the red soil of Mars: a husband, a father, a friend. The worlds once needed the Reaper. But now they need Darrow. Because after the dark age will come a new age: of light, of victory, of hope.

Ascension by Nicholas Binge, Harper Voyager, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided. A fast-paced modern science fiction thriller set in the midst of a mountain expedition with big heart, big questions and a grip of arctic terror. When a mountain mysteriously appears in the middle of the ocean, a group of scientists are sent on a secret mission to investigate it – and discover what is at the summit. Told through letters written by one scientist during the mission, the reader watches as time and space begin to bend around the climbers. A higher power and a higher purpose has sent them there: what will they discover about themselves and their world as they rise? A story about time, fatherhood, ambition and the limits of faith and science.

Conquest by Nina Allan, Riverrun, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-42078-4. Rachel’s boyfriend Frank is different from other people. His strangeness is part of what she loves about him: his innocence, his intelligence, his passionate immersion in the music of J. S. Bach. As a coder, Frank sees patterns in everything, but as his theories slide further towards the irrational, Rachel becomes increasingly concerned for his wellbeing. There are people Frank knows online who he is determined to meet face to face. When Frank disappears, Rachel is forced to seek help from Robin, a private detective who left the police force for reasons she will not reveal. Like Frank, Robin is obsessed with the music of Bach. Like Frank, she has unexplained connections with the criminal underworld of southeast London. An obscure science fiction story from the 1950s appears to offer clues to Frank’s secret agenda, but not to where he is. As Robin and Rachel draw closer in their search for the truth, they are forced to ask themselves if Frank’s obsession with an alien war, against all logic, might have a basis in fact.