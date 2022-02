Plus over forty (40!) SF/F/H standalone fiction book and non-fiction SF and popular science book reviews. Hopefully something here for every science type who is into SF in this our 35th year. For full details of the latest contents see our What's New page .

Wyldblood magazine sees completion of its first year's publication with issue 6 from one of our book reviewers, Mark Bilsborough . Wyldblood is an SF/F short story magazine (with a few reviews) that accompanies the publishing imprint from www.wyldblood/magazine . Six issues is only £35/US$49 a year for print copies or £15/US$21 digital. (Or, if you want a single issue sampler, from Amazon Worldwide £2.99 / US$3.99 digital.) epub/mobi/pdf. Worlth checking out.

After one and a half decades of reviewing the Festival of Fantastic Films, Darrell Buxton is stepping down . The Fest is one of the smallest and friendliest conventions in Britain's speculative fiction diary. It was founded by Harry Nadler along with Tony Edwards and the assistance of Gil Lane-Young as a broad-church Fest covering the gambit of fantastic films: SF, fantasy and horror both vintage and recent art-house film. The past few years, following Harry's passing, the Fest had become more vintage horror focussed. However there has now been a change of management with Kate Edwards (Tony's daughter) taking over, so it may be that the Fest will return to having a broader Fantastic Film appeal. As Darrell is now also assisting on the film programme and with Fest GoH interviewing, he (understandably) feels he cannot provide impartial con reports for us and so is standing down. We wish him every success as a conrunner. Meanwhile, edited by Darrell, the paperback edition of the sixth and seventh British Horror Films' Horror Stories has just come out at £10.99 available from Lulu.com. Taking over from Darrell in reviewing future Festival of Fantastic Films is Ian Taylor. We look forward to his reports.

Sense more or less prevailed at this year's Hugo Awards in the 'Best Related Work' category . You may recall our editorial last time on the abuse dished out to a well-known author and Worldcon supporter by some in our community including an instance, with an expletive being used against the said author in its title, actually being nominated for a Hugo this year in the 'Best Related World' category. This category is not one of the principal Hugo categories (less than 500 nominate works) and so it is not included in our summary report on the Hugos below (but you can see all the Hugo category wins over at www.thehugoawards.org ). However sense of a sort did prevail in that it did not win a Hugo coming in at fourth place out of six: ideally it should have come last below 'No Award'. 'The 'No Award' option voters have is actually rarely used, but even so in this case 358 preferred 'No Award' to 753 who preferred the offending work. The another argument against this nomination was that in terms of effort, it simply was not worthy of a 'science fiction achievement' award. The author Pat Cadigan noted on Facebook that she was: " also relieved that the tirade against [author's name redacted] did not win the Hugo. I am still baffled as to how a screed like that could have been nominated in a category that has included complex, book-length works of biography, scholarship, art, and other far more worthy examples of associated work. // I don’t care what you think of [author's name redacted] . I don’t care if you think the author was right. That’s not my point. A blog entry or single article is not in any way equivalent to the winner, which is a translation of Beowulf by Maria Dhavana Headley. Translating requires a lot more care, actual knowledge, and hard work than merely venting your spleen. // That would-be polemic was the Donald Trump of Hugo nominations: unworthy. "

Future SF Worldcon bids currently running include for:- 2024 - Glasgow, Great Britain in 2024 2025 - Brisbane, Australia in 2025 - Seattle, WA, USA in 2025 2026 - Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in 2026 - Los Angeles in 2026, USA - Nice, France in 2026 2027 - Tel Aviv in 2027, Israel 2029 - Dublin in 2029, Republic of Ireland 2031 - Texas in 2031, USA The voting for the 2024 bid takes place at the 2022 Worldcon in August ( 2022 ) .

Texas announces Worldcon bid . A bid has been mounted for Texas in 2031. This builds on the Texas Lonestarcon Worldcon (2013) . Let's hope that some of our older members on the SF² Concatenation team are still around for this…

Glasgow, Great Britain, is still the sole bid for the 2024 Worldcon . This means that unless another (strong) bid is forthcoming it will win. However, 2024 is not that long after the SARS-CoV-2/CoVID-19 global pandemic onset. Given that now ( the beginning of 2022 ) most of the World is still unvaccinated, it is uncertain as to how many will attend the 2024 Worldcon: it could be many or it could be a few. Given that European venued Worldcons the past decade ( London (2014) , Helsinki (2017) , and Dublin (2019) ) all saw substantive overcrowding problems, the uncertainty of likely numbers attending Glasgow puts them in a bit of a bind: do they budget for a large convention or a small one? Or can they scale the amount of venue booked as memberships accrue? Decisions, decisions…

The 2022 Worldcon is Chicon . As per our previous (CoVID) muted coverage , Chicon will be held in Chicago, US. It's first Progress Report (PR) came out in November ( 2021 ). In it Chicon announced its own bursary scheme, the Chicago Worldcon Community Fund (CWCF). It will help the following attend: Non-white fans or programme participants; LGBTQIA+ fans or programme participants and local Chicago area fans of limited means. The PR also has two spotlight features on two of its guests: Charles de Lint and Erle Korshak. Finally, the PR reveals that there are just 1,048 Attending registrants, plus 394 Supporting. Given that there is under a year to go before the event, this is very low. There is no doubt that this is likely to be a small Worldcon and that this is due to the CoVID pandemic . There could be a late surge, but it is doubtful. The very sensible policy of having to wear face masks is a put off: even for the most willing, the prospect of five days of largely having to wear a mask is not a particularly welcome prospect. Then for overseas visitors there is always the gamble of another lockdown especially if there is a new variant: remember, the majority of the world is unvaccinated. Only careful management of the convention's finances is likely to see it through. We, and they, can but trust for the best. Other than its PR1 , the Chicon's Hugos are likely to see very different nominations short-listed. This will be a direct consequence of the Chengdu 2023 site-selection vote win which was determined by a nearly two thousand non-attending 2021 Worldcon supporting members from China. Because they were Supporting members of this year's Worldcon, Discon III they have the right to nominate works for the 2022 Worldcon Hugos. Given that 1,093 nominated for the 'Best Novel' Hugo category (the most popular of Hugo categories), if these two thousand or so Chinese fans exercise their right to nominate then the 2022 Hugos could be very different to any to date in Worldcon history. It could well be that most, or even all, short-listed works in some categories could be Chinese works. The likelihood is that they will only be in Chinese and so the usual free PDF copies of these works made available to Hugo voters will be illegible to non-Chinese Worldcon members and voters and so the non-Chinese potential Hugo voters will simply not participate. Further, because 2021 Chinese works are unlikely to have yet been translated, any such Chinese wins will be meaningless to those of the broader Worldcon community (those who only attend the Worldcon once every two or three years) outside of China (unless they can read Mandarin, or speak it for the film and TV categories). This Anglophone/Non-Anglophone schism will need to be carefully addressed if the Hugos are to remain relevant to the current, extant Worldcon community and yet open to greater international diversification of the Awards. (See also the editorial discussion earlier .)

Eastercon 2023 has a bid . It is early days yet but we know it is being run by old, experienced hands. Called 'Conversation', we also understand it will have both physical and virtual components. Let's hope the latter includes some YouTube.

The 2022 British Eastercon is Reclamation . Reclamation will be held in the Radisson Hotel & Conference Centre Heathrow (formerly The Park Inn), London, 15th-18th April ( 2022 ). It's first Progress Report (PR) came out in November ( 2021 ). It solicited ideas from registrants for the programme and this includes ideas needed for the convention's virtual element. Also announced is a bursary scheme for the low waged. This is in addition to an in excess of 40% discount on the convention's registration for those on a low income. The bursary is to meet costs other than registration. The PR does not reveal how many are registered, but given that past, fairly recent London-venued Eastercons have seen attendance of around 2,000, and given the CoVID pandemic , it is unlikely that attendance this year will be that high.

The 2021 Worldcon, Discon III in Washington DC, has held its business meetings . The Worldcon is officially held under the auspices of the World SF Society (WSFS) whose members comprise the attendees of the convention while the convention itself is run by a team of volunteer fans largely from the area of the venue. This year's business meting principally addressed:- A Young Adult Awards category. There was an overwhelming vote to retain the trial awards category of the Lodestar Award for Best Young Adult Book. This is the category for young adult SF or what the trade used to call juvenile SF. It is clearly a very popular category. Please note that while this will be administered alongside the Hugos, it itself is not a Hugo as works eligible for this category are also eligible for some Hugo categories. The 'Best Series' of novels. This too had been trialled for a couple of years. The WSFS business meeting's vote narrowly decreed for it to be retained as a Hugo category. This means that series of novels are eligible if a book in that series is published the preceding year. Site selection ballot controversy. A guidance motion (rightly – as the constitution is clear albeit, arguably, flawed – but wrongly as reportedly the Chinese version of the ballot was poorly translated) passed but not without controversy on the need for Worldcon site selection voters to provide name, membership number, address and signature. The motion passed 47-30. This guidance clarification, it transpired, was due to the need by those administering the site selection ballot count to deal with a large number of ballots from China that did not have the full details (e-mail and address) of the persons casting the ballots. Note: this was 'guidance' and was not binding. However, our understanding is that around a thousand ballots without a postal address or e-mail had been allowed due to imprecise translation of the Chinese version of the ballot papers… All this meant that Chengdu won ( see below ). Apparently there was some fallout as reportedly those associated with the principal rival bid (Winnipeg, Canada) were behind bringing this concern to the business meeting and that this was partisan. One episode per series in the Best Dramatic Presentation Short Form Hugo . This motion, very sadly, lost. At the moment it is possible to nominate a number of episodes of the same series. This means that instead of a few, just one or two series can end up being on the final Hugo ballot. This has happened a number of times in the past . Arguably, people should be able to vote for i ) a series and ii ) an episode. The various series with the most nominations would end up on the shortlist ballot and the most episodes nominated for the respective series ends up accompanying the series on the ballot.nbsp; Simples. The result would be more diversity of series on the ballot. But for some unfathomable reason the die-hard Hugo lobby are not open to this change. Much appreciation to the group of people who have been lobbying for this change. Don't give up (besides it looks like G. R. R. Martin has got your back ). Data protection . A proposal was passed for a rule requiring that Worldcons only share the contact details of their members with the following Worldcon if the member had consented to the data sharing. This brings the Worldcon rules more (but not completely) in line with British and European data protection regulations ( GDPR ): something we pointed out over three years ago the SF community needs to do . (If you are involved with con-running you do need to check the afore link out very carefully: Discon III (the 2021 Worldcon) was not GDPR compliant as, among a number of things, it had no identifiable designated Data Protection Officer/Manager .) ++++ It will be interesting to see how Chengdu handles GDPR as the Chengdu team did not seem to be aware of the concept of data protection at SMOFcon a couple of years back.

The 2021 Worldcon's science programme was one of the smallest in the past decade of Worldcons . As revealed by the programme listed in five, daily programme press releases, with just a score of science programme items to attend this was one of the least science programmed Worldcons in recent years. It would be unfair to compare it with the Loncon 3 (London) 2014 Worldcon programme that saw well over a hundred science programme items (European Worldcons the past decade have a far better science programme compared to their US counterparts if, that is, you can get in to see them ) but most years see more than double the science Discord III afforded. For the scientist into SF or the SF fan into science, the December 2021 event provided the leanest pickings. Excluding the 2015 Spokane, Washington Worldcon's science programme for something so lean. That the two most sparsely science programmed Worldcons the past decade were both held in Washington, one wonders what that city's SF enthusiasts have against the disciplines that drive the fiction of which they are fans? The charitable take on this is that as Discon III was smaller (due to CoVID-19) so too was the science programme (and maybe potential scientist participants were more CoVID wary and so stayed away?). The less charitable take is that as, say, the music programme and (non-science) 'academic' tracks each had far more people organising them, than the just three charged with pulling together a science programme, so the science track was fated to be weak. Irrespectively, the diversity of science covered at the 2021 Worldcon was very markedly down. As for the programme's topics, the science programme consisted of the usual space related items : 'Assistive Technologies'; 'Neural Networks and AI'; 'How NASA and Other Space Agencies Use Art'; 'International Space Programmes'; 'Low-Cost Space Launches'; and 'The James Webb Space Telescope'; 'Planetary Defence at NASA'; 'Telescopes and Radio Waves'… 'Telescopes and Exoplanets'. And the rest of science : 'Changing Genes: Can We, Should We?'; 'Balancing Story and Scientific Authenticity'; 'Dinosaurs and Genomes'; 'The Science of Graphene'; 'Future Meat'; 'Are We Keeping Our Homes Too Clean?'; 'Quantum Computing'; 'The Role of New Technology in Preserving History'; 'Climate Change'; 'Scientific Discoveries'; and 'Entrepreneurship, Quantum'; Hopefully,the science programme at the 2021 Worldcon was something of a blip and it will be back to business as usual 2022 Worldcon later this year. Equally hopefully, should Washington ever decide to again host a Worldcon, its organisers will make a firm point of providing a much better science programme to make up for past failings!

The 2021 Worldcon, Discon III has been held in Washington, USA . About 2,000 physically attended the convention which meant that for the first time in years it could be held in a hotel rather than a conference centre. Others attended virtually and other still had registered for voting rights and publications but were absent. After CoVID-19 hit CoNZealand 2020 Worldcon , this was something of a return to normality albeit with a hybrid on-line event as something of a way forward . The event had a CoVID policy of demonstrating that attendees were double-vaccinated and everyone wore facemasks except while eating or drinking, and here programme participants were given transparent masks to enable lip-reading. Excluding coffee meets (Kaffeeklatsches) with personalities and signings, there were about a dozen parallel programme streams during the day. The registration queue was long and some found themselves waiting the better part of an hour to register. In fairness to Discon III, due to CoVID concerns, there were fewer of the Worldcon regulars in attendance than usual and so the number of volunteers on the registration desk were down. Programme changes . Some Worldcons are unable to stick to their originally published programme schedule. Washington DC's DisCon III was not one of those (huge cheers): though it did see many participant changes. Its second newsletter listed about 25 changes, some subsequent newsletters even more. Fortunately, nearly all of these were panel participant changes and not alterations to the programme item timing or venue.

Patrick Rothfuss Partners with Grim Oak Press to launch Underthing Press . Grim Oak Press , the small press that published the award-winning anthology Unfettered , is partnering with #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Kingkiller Chronicle Patrick Rothfuss to create the new imprint, Underthing Press. Its first project will be the Hugo Award-winning graphic novel Digger by Ursula Vernon. There will be a crowdfunding campaign for Digger: The Complete Collection launching 2nd February, 2022.

Odyssey now offer writers' workshops online and by module . In addition to modules, participants can choose how long they wish their course last. The shortest is a six-week period starting 6th June ( 2022 ). The second lasts three months starting 8th August and the third lasts six month, starts 14th November. Details at www.odysseyworkshop.org . The application deadline for all three sessions is 1st APRIL ( 2022 ). Those wanting early action on their application should apply by 31st JANUARY. Twelve writers total will be accepted in all three sessions, four per session, to ensure that each writer receives appropriate in-depth attention.

The Odyssey Writing Workshops Charitable Trust is organising a 'Your Personal Odyssey Writing Workshop' . Jeanne Cavelos, director of Odyssey, said, "Have you ever wished that you could attend your own private writing workshop that would teach you exactly what you need to know, at the right pace for you, and respond to your questions, problems, and needs in extensive one-on-one sessions? That's what Your Personal Odyssey Writing Workshop is." Your Personal Odyssey Writing Workshop will combine the renowned Odyssey lectures with expert feedback and deep mentoring in an experience customized for each student. The intensive, advanced Odyssey curriculum will be broken into modules on different topics, such as characterization, plot/structure, and setting/world-building. To complete a module, a student will watch the lecture recordings; do readings, journal entries, and critiques; work with Jeanne to create and complete an individualized assignment; and write a story or novel excerpt. Penetrating, detailed feedback by Jeanne and guest critiquers ( sic Ed.: Their word.) will be provided. Students can choose how long they want to complete 'Your Personal Odyssey'. Those who want to fit their learning into six weeks can apply for the first session, starting 6th June 2022. The application deadline for all three sessions is 1st APRIL 2022. Those wanting early action on their application should apply by 31st JANUARY 2022. The tuition, US$2,450 (very roughly £1,850), includes a textbook and several physical mailings. Six scholarships are available. Further details from www.odysseyworkshop.org .

A plea for hybrid virtual-physical events appears in Nature : could this apply to SF conventions too ? The CoVID-19 pandemic has forced researchers to embrace online science conferences which remove some of the barriers that disproportionately affect marginalised groups. These include the cost of registration, transport and accommodation, the logistics of long-distance travel, and discriminatory visa applications…. …The organisers of the virtual useR! 2021 statistical-computing conference team used an online format to put diversity and inclusiveness at its heart. This helped to reduce the cost of registration fees and led to a 75% increase in registrations, reaching a wider audience that rose from 47 to 135 countries. …Conference organisers are urged to continue running their events online, even when the pandemic subsides. They could also use hybrid formats that offer the benefits of inclusivity alongside in-person interactions. The online component should not be a consolation prize for those unable to attend in person, but a genuine conference experience. This plea reflects one made in SF² Concatenation at the beginning of the year.

The SF Encyclopaedia leaves 10 years of development with Gollancz/Orion to a new home, new look and new features . The Encyclopaedia of Science Fiction ( SFE ) came out in 1979 to promptly win a Hugo. The second edition came out in 1993 and this paper version was subsequently expanded as a CD-ROM in 1995. This last was a sign that the encyclopaedia had sadly outgrown paper. The third edition launched by Gollancz in 2011 as an online incarnation and, up to now, Gollancz/Orion have sponsored the site and seen it double in size ( more history detail here ). The SFE is now jointly published by its holding company SFE Ltd, based in London, and Ansible Editions, based in Reading, Berkshire. The announcement of a Fourth Edition recognises not only this internal change but also the introduction of several improvements not previously possible for us. The most obvious is the addition of foregrounded graphic content, with a relevant cover image (if one exists in the SFE Gallery) displayed in every entry. Improvements, some more visible than others, have been made to site navigation. Individual pages are – they hope – more intuitive to use. The SFE will continue to evolve along these lines. Importantly, it still has the same visual look as it did during its Gollancz/Orion decade. Other improvements include: a security certificate (the https thing); improved searching; and updated Encyclopaedia of Fantasy – from the 1997 paper edition – entries. The SF Encyclopaedia is a fantastic resource (we at SF² Concatenation use it all the time: hence the bottom of page credit ). You may want to list the site as one of your favourites. Its URL is www.sf-encyclopedia.com .

Superman comic sold for record amount . A rare copy of a Superman #1 comic book that sold for a dime in 1939 was auctioned for US$2.6 million (£1.97) in an auction in the US. Superman comics have previously gone for six or seven figures .

The Ursula K. Le Guin Prize for Fiction has been created . It is being run by the Ursula K. Le Guin Literary Trust and will come with a US$25,000 (£18,500) cash prize. It will go a writer for a single book-length work of imaginative fiction. The Trust’s press release says “the award is intended to recognize those writers she spoke of in her 2014 National Book Awards speech—realists of a larger reality, who can imagine real grounds for hope and see alternatives to how we live now.” The first prize will be awarded on October 21, 2022. October 21st was Ursula K. Le Guin’s birthday. The Prize will be given to a writer whose work reflects the concepts and ideas that were central to Ursula’s own work, including but certainly not limited to: hope, equity, and freedom; non-violence and alternatives to conflict; and a holistic view of humanity’s place in the natural world. To be eligible for the 2022 Prize, a book must also be: A book-length work of imaginative fiction written by a single author; Published in the U.S. in English or in translation to English. (In the case of a translated work winning the Prize, the cash prize will be equally divided between author and translator.); A writer may receive the Prize only once.

The 2021 World Fantasy Awards have been announced . The winners were:- Novel : Trouble the Saints by Alaya Dawn Johnson Novella : Riot Baby by Tochi Onyebuchi Short Fiction : 'Glass Bottle Dancer' by Celeste Rita Baker Anthology : The Big Book of Modern Fantasy edited by Ann and Jeff VanderMeer Collection : Where the Wild Ladies Are by Aoka Matsuda Artist : Rovina Cai Special Award – Professional : Ebony Elizabeth Thomas for The Dark Fantastic Special Award – Non-professional : Brian Attebery for Journal of the Fantastic in the Arts Lifetime Achievement : Megan Lindholm & Howard Waldrop +++ For last year's winners see here .

Canada's Prix Aurora Awards have been announced at this year's Can-Con. The Prix Aurora Awards are voted on by members of Canadian Science Fiction and Fantasy Association (CSFFA) and presented at Can-Con. The principal category winners were:- Best Novel : Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia Best Juvenile Fiction Novel : Flights of Marigold by Susan Forest Novelette/Novella : 'Tool Use by the Humans of Danzhai County' by Derek Kunsken Best Short Fiction : 'All Cats Go to Valhalla' by Chadwick Ginther Best Visual Presentation : The Umbrella Academy

The 2022 Clarke (book) Award has been presented . The winner was The Animals in That Country by debut author Laura Jean McKay. Distinct from the other Clarke (space) Awards, the Clarke Award is a juried award for the best SF book published in Britain. This year there was no ceremony and, no longer being sent a press release, we almost missed it, but it was covered in some depth on BBC Radio 4's Front Row : something of a first.

The British Fantasy Society Awards have been presented . The winners were:- Best Fantasy Novel (the Robert Holdstock Award): The Once and Future Witches by Alix E. Harrow Best Horror Novel (the August Derleth Award): Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia Best Novella : Ring Shout by P. Djèlí Clark Best Short : 'Infinite Tea in the Demara Café' by Ida Keogh Best Anthology : Dominion: An Anthology of Speculative Fiction from Africa and the African Diaspora edited by Zelda Knight & Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki Best Artist : Daniele Serra Best Collection : The Watcher in the Woods by Charlotte Bond Best Film/Television Production : The Boys 'What I Know' Best Audio : The Magnus Archives Best Independent Press : Luna Press Publishing Best Magazine/Periodical : Strange Horizons Best Graphic Novel : DIE Vol. 2: Split the Party by Kieron Gillen & Stephanie Hans Best Newcomer (Sydney J. Bounds Award): Kathleen Jennings for Flyaway Best Non-Fiction : Women Make Horror: Filmmaking, Feminism, Genre by Alison Peirse (editor) The Special Award (the Karl Edward Wagner Award): Alasdair Stuart< Note A second year in a row win for the Die graphic novel. Last year's here .

The 2021 Hugo Awards were announced at this year's DisConIII Worldcon . Once again we are not listing all the results but only those categories for which a reasonable number of nomination votes. So, again as per last year, we are listing only those categories that have over 500 nomination votes. Any category having less than 500 nominated votes becomes, as SF encyclopaedist Peter Nicholls put it, more of a popularity contest among Worldcon regulars than a principal category of interest to the broader SF community beyond the Worldcon. Other than 'Best Dramatic Presentation, Short Form' category (which saw less than 500 nomination votes for nominees) all the categories were the same as those were reported on last year. The principal category Hugo wins this year therefore were:- Best Novel : Network Effect by Martha Wells Best Novella : Come Tumbling Down by Seanan McGuire Best Short Story : 'Little Free Library ' by Naomi Kritzer. Best (Book) Series : The Murderbot Diaries by Martha Wells Best Dramatic Presentation – Long Form : The Old Guard ( trailer here ) Other category (win information) (those categories with less than 500 nominating the works) can be found at thehugoawards.org . Last year's principal category Hugo winners here .

For a reminder of the top films in 2021 (and earlier years) then check out our top Science Fiction Films annual chart. This page is based on the weekly UK box office ratings over the past year up to Easter. You can use this page if you are stuck for ideas hiring a DVD for the weekend.

Buzz Lightyear prequel is coming . Lightyear is an original feature film releasing June 17, 2022. The sci-fi action-adventure presents the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear—the hero who inspired the toy—introducing the legendary Space Ranger who would win generations of fans. You can see the teaser trailer here .

The Batman is coming . This is the latest version of the franchise starring Robert Pattinson and Andy Serkis as Alfred. This rendition sees the Penguin and Catwoman. You can see the trailer here .

Morbius is out this month ( January . One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic, vampiric antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges. You can see the trailer here .

Film review download tip! : Does Dune (2021) finally have a worthy adaptation ? How does Dune 2021 measure up to the novel by Frank Herbert? Dominic Noble gives his take… You can see his review here .

Short SF film download tip! : Ikarus is an SF thriller . In a dystopic future, After her brother is fatally wounded, a naïve but ambitious scavenger, must learn to shoot down a futuristic military drone while avoiding a vicious group of hunters, in order to obtain life saving antibiotics before her brother succumbs to infection… You can see the 19-minute film here .

Hyperion may be made into a film . The award-winning Dan Simmons novel Hyperion was cited by Gollancz on its 50th anniversary as one of its top ten books . It now may be a feature film. A television mini-series with SyFy has been in development hell for a number of years but Bradley Cooper has now taken it to Warner Brothers. It may be that Warner's success with Dune is making them view investments in award-winning SF novels in a more favourable light.

Mind Fall , an SF thriller, is being made . It takes place in a near-future London, where the most sought-after drug on the black market is memories, physically removed from one person’s brain and implanted into another’s using a new illegal technology… Daisy Ridley is set to star and Mathieu Kassovitz is attached to direct.

The Incal graphic novel to be made into a film . The Incal [ L'Incal ] is a French graphic novel trilogy written by Alejandro Jodorowsky and originally illustrated by Jean (Moebius) Giraud. It is a wide-screen (interstellar rather than interplanetary and involving many worlds) space opera The story is set in the dystopian capital city of an insignificant planet in a human-dominated galactic empire, wherein the Bergs, aliens who resemble featherless birds and reside in a neighbouring galaxy, make up another power bloc. Many factions are after the Light Incal, a crystal of enormous and infinite powers (it guides and protects those who believe in it)… Jodorowsky has announced that Taika Waititi is set to co-write and direct an adaptation.

The Witches of Eastwick may be remade . Based on the John Updike’s 1984 novel of the same name, the 1987 film, Warner Brothers film starred Jack Nicholson and was a success. Warners are behind the new remake. In the story, three single women in a picturesque village have their wishes granted, at a cost, when a mysterious and flamboyant man (presumed to be the devil) arrives in their lives. The 1987 film was nominated for best original score for John Williams and best sound at the 1988 Oscars; and won a BAFTA for best special effects the same year.

Robert Kirkman's Oblivion Song may be a film . Kirkman is, of course, famous for The Walking Dead . Released by Image Comics in 2018, Oblivion Song is a 36-issue comic series that sees scientist Nathan Cole, a man who making daily trips to try and rescue those still living in Oblivion, an apocalyptic hellscape in Philadelphia that was lost to another monster-inhabited dimension a decade prior, along with 300,000 of its citizens… New Republic Pictures has optioned the rights and plans to turn it into a feature film. Gyllenhaal’s production company Nine Stories will produce with Riva Marker and Kirkman via his Skybound Entertainment.

Nosferatu is to be remade . The 1922 silent film is something of a classic that was remade in 1979 as Nosferatu The Vampyre . The new film is being directed by Robert Eggers.

Furiosa is a forthcoming action film and the fifth instalment in the Mad Max franchise . It is a direct spin-off of Mad Max: Fury Road and is a prequel focused on a younger version of the Imperator Furiosa character, who will be portrayed by Anya Taylor-Joy. The film also stars Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. It is currently slated for a May 2024 release.

Jungle Cruise sequel is being made . Given that the first film made £46.5 million (US$61.8 million) worldwide during its opening weekend and by the end of August last year in the US alone topped US$100m, we never saw this coming… The sequel will bring back lead characters Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson) and Dr Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt). Jungle Cruise (1) (2021) was based on Disneyland's theme park ride where a small riverboat takes a group of travellers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles but with a supernatural element.

Grant Chastain’s graphic novel Corrective Measures is being adapted to film . It is set in San Tiburon, the world’s most dangerous maximum-security prison. The plot follows the monsters, cyborgs, and supervillains incarcerated in the prison, including wealthy genius Julius “The Lobe” Loeb (to be played by Bruce Willis) and corrupt warden Devlin (Michael Rooker), who is after The Lobe’s riches… Sean Patrick O’Reilly ( Howard Lovecraft and The Kingdom of Madness ) will write, direct and produce the film.

Alasdair Gray's novel Poor Things is being adapted to film . It is a Victorian tale of love, discovery and scientific daring. Belle Baxter is a young woman brought back to life by an eccentric but brilliant scientist… The cast includes: Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo and Ramy Youssef. Yorgos Lanthimos is directing for Searchlight and Film4.

A Black Canary film is being made . The Black Canary is the name of two DC Comics superheroines: Dinah Drake and her daughter Dinah Laurel Lance. The original version first appeared in Flash Comics #86 (August 1947) and over the decades the character(s) has (have) teamed up with the Justice League and is part of the Birds of Prey. Jurnee Smollett played the Black Canary in the recent Birds of Prey TV series and she will reprise her role in this film. Warner Bros. and DC Films are behind the film at HBO Max: HBO Max also aired Birds of Prey .

Batgirl is to be portrayed by Leslie Grace . The history of Batgirl is complex and we summarised it when reporting on HBO to make this new film . (Batgirl is, of course, not to be confused with Batwoman who has recently had a TV series .) Grace will be playing the role of Barbara Gordon, the daughter of the Gotham City Police Department’s Commissioner Gordon, who adopts the role of the brilliant-and-tough Batgirl (unbeknownst to her father). The character was originally created for the third and final season of the Adam West Batman TV series in 1967. Then she was played by Yvonne Craig. Since then, Barbara Gordon has appeared in the Birds of Prey television series and briefly in the series finale of Gotham . A version of Batgirl will also be included in the upcoming season of Titans played by Savannah Welch. The new HBO Max’s Batgirl will be directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, from a script by Birds of Prey and The Flash screenwriter Christina Hodson.

New Stephen King film The Boogeyman coming . 'The Boogeyman' appeared in King's The Night Shift (1978) collection of his stories that had previously been published in magazines. This will be the tenth short story in the 20-story collection to be turned either into a feature or TV film. It concerns a teenage girl and her little brother who, still reeling from the tragic death of their mother, find themselves plagued by a sadistic presence in their house and struggle to get their grieving father to pay attention before it’s too late… Rob Savage is set to direct. The film comes from Hulu.

New Stephen King film Mr. Harrigan's Phone coming . This is based on his short 'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' in his collection If It Bleeds (2020). It tells of a young boy (to be played by Jaeden Martell) who befriends an older, reclusive billionaire, Mr. Harrigan (to be played by Donald Sutherland). When the man passes away, the boy discovers that not everything dead is gone and finds himself able to communicate with his friend from the grave through the iPhone that was buried with him… Netflix is producing.

Teen Wolf to get a reboot . The 1985 film starring Michael J. Fox had a follow-up, Teen Wolf Too (1987) and a TV series which ended five years ago after six seasons, 100 episodes. Cast members of this series are apparently in talks about the re-boot. The film will follow Scott McCall, now an adult Alpha, as he gathers allies to fight the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and more shape-shifters…

New Hellraiser reboot will see Pinhead gender swapped . The reboot of the 1987 horror film was written by horror novelist Clive Barker and Clive is aboard the reboot as a producer. Jamie Clayton will play demonic creature Pinhead. The film will pay homage to the original but then take it to new places in a screen-story by David S. Goyer and screenplay by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski. David ( The Ritual ) Bruckner is directing.

Exorcist franchise is getting a 're-boot' . Universal has bought the rights to the Oscar-winning horror franchise. The new films will see original star Ellen Burstyn reprise her Oscar-nominated role of Chris MacNeil alongside Hamilton’s Leslie Odom Jr as her father tracking her down when she is possessed. The first film will be directed by David Gordon Green who directed the new Halloween trilogy. However, rather than reboot or a remake, the new films are described as “a compelling continuation” of the 1973 original which made over £321 (US$440m) at the box office and won an Oscar for best adapted screenplay.

'The Broken Earth' trilogy of films to be scripted by Jemisin herself . We reported on the film trilogy's announcement last season . Now Deadline reports that author N. K. Jemisin herself is writing the script and Michael B.Jordan will co-produce the adaptation. The setting is a harsh futuristic Earth and a continent called the Stillness, which endures seasonal apocalyptic events that shake the world and its inhabitants. Against this backdrop, people called 'orogenes' are employed to control the elements, modifying temperatures and warding off earthquakes.

Disney delays 2022 blockbuster releases . Disney have delayed the release of a number of films including: the latest Indiana Jones , the Black Panther sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of madness , Thor: Love and Thunder , and the next Ant Man and the Wasp film. The delay, of course, is due to CoVID-19.

'I want to make Dune Messiah ,' says director Denis Villeneuve . Dennis ( Blade Runner 2049 ) Villeneuve has now said a number of times that he wants to convey the full saga of Paul Atreides. "I always envisioned three movies," Villeneuve says. "It's not that I want to do a franchise, but this is Dune , and Dune is a huge story. In order to honour it, I think you would need at least three movies. That would be the dream. To follow Paul Atreides and his full arc would be nice."

Dune: Part Two gets go-ahead . Now, while we knew that Dune would be in two parts , the second had not been green-lit. You may recall that the David Lynch Dune (1984) was not a box-office hit yet had high production costs. So you can understand the Warner Brother's caution with Denis ( Villeneuve and Timothée Chalamet's 2021 offering . Yet it took US$40.1 million (£29.7m) in its US debut, the biggest Villeneuve’s had as well as the largest debut take of the year for Warner Bros. By mid-October ( 2021 ), globally it had made US$223 million (£165m) and by December US$330 (£250). This compares with a reported production cost of US$165 (£122m) and a combined production and marketing cost of an estimated US$300m (£222). In short, it more than covered its production costs but not its combined marketing and production cost. However, at this time it was still on general release and the DVD had yet to come out. This together with critics response meant that the studio felt fairly confident that the sequel would also be successful. The filming of Dune: Part Two will commence in July ( 2022 ) and is currently slated for an October 2023 release. You can see the Dune: Part One film's trailer here .

The Matrix Resurrections does better than fan expectations . The Matrix Resurrections came out just before Christmas. The first Matrix film came out to much fan approval and was in the UK box office top 10 for three months and heading it for three weeks. It came top of our annual (then) video rental SF/F chart for 1999/2000: it was even short-listed for a Best Dramatic Presentation Hugo for 2000. Matrix Reloaded though doing well was not as successful as the original and the final film, The Matrix Revolutions was, quite simply, a disappointment. So it was with a certain amount of equanimity that fantastic film buffs went to see it The Matrix Resurrections . If you have not seen it yet, it does deserve watching on the big screen: IMAX if you can. You can see the trailer here .

UK cinema recovery . UK cinemas re-opened over the summer. By mid-September (when we posted last season's – autumn 2021 – news page) the weekly and weekend box office take was four times what it was in the CoVID year of 2020. UK cinema is recovering but importantly it has a way to go: the box office take was roughly half what it was during pre-pandemic times.

So what does William Shatner think of imitations of Captain James T. Kirk ? Shat' reviews impressions of him for Vanity Fair , including a teenager, Jim Carrey, and Bill Nye before he became The Science Guy… You can see the short video here .

Ashok to be the next Star Wars spin-off series . The female centric series will focus on Ahsoka Tano of The Mandalorian . with the lead played by Rosario Dawson, it may be ready to air late in 2022 but possibly may not come out until 2023.

20,000 Leagues Under The Sea's Captain Nemo is to return with a new series called Nautilus . This is the latest spin-off from Jules Verne's 1870 novel. The 10-part series will tell the origin story of Captain Nemo and his legendary submarine, The Nautilus , told from his point of view. An Indian prince robbed of his birthright and family and a prisoner of the East India Company, Nemo is bent on revenge against the forces which have taken everything from him. Once he sets sail with his ragtag crew on board the technologically advanced submarine Nautilus, he battles with his enemy and also discovers a magical underwater world… The series is being produced jointly by two British companies, Moonriver TV and Seven Stories.

William Shatner's TekWar is to be an animated television series . It is based on Shatner’s series of detective novels, the first published in 1989. These were set in the year 2043 and follow a former detective in futuristic Los Angeles who was framed for the crime of dealing an illegal mind-altering drug in the form of a bio-digital microchip. It poses a great threat to humanity and has the potential to become a virus that will lead to an unrecoverable future… Pure Imagination Studios is producing and developing the series.

The Fall of the House of Usher his to be a Netflix series . The series is based on Edgar Allan Poe's, 1839 gothic horror story of the same title. A friend visits the ill Roderick Usher who lives with his sister Madeline who is also ill… The eight-episode series will feature four episodes directed by Mike Flanagan and four by Michael Fimognari.

Urslula K. Le Guin's The Dispossessed is to be a television series . The 1974 Hugo winning novel is an exploration of the social concept of ownership. Much of the plot takes place on two worlds. On one the society is based on a sort of socialist/beneficial capitalism while the other is an anarchy in the correct dictionary sense (order out of chaos). On the first, ownership (acquiring capital) is fundamental. On the other, nobody actually owns anything but can borrow material goods from a social pool as they are needed for the moment. The protagonist finds that both are extremes of a spectrum and that on both worlds many are after his 'Simultaneity' idea. The novel was also voted into the top 20 of the SF² Concatenation all-time book poll and came top of the Locus annual readers' poll (the basis for its award) for the year. 1212 Entertainment and Anonymous Content are working together to adapt the novel. Theo Downes-Le Guin, son of the author, is also contributing to the series' development.

Babylon 5 is being re-booted by the original's creator . The original began in 1993 and has been described as Star trek for grown-ups. It concerns a giant human space station in neutral space that serves as a meeting place for alien ambassadors. However, there are two 'elder' species that are trying to affect the development of the Galaxy's junior species… It was ground-breaking in that not only were there individual episode stories, there were also various plot arcs and indeed the whole show, spanning a number of season's, was in effect one story. Creator J. Michael Straczynski is now writing a re-boot for The CW. Since the original series was first broadcast back in 1993, he wants it to reach a new audience using new television technology.

Dark City is to be a TV series . The 1998 film achieved near cult status by fantastic film buffs, though it is best to see the 2008 Director’s Cut. Shot in a Noir style a US city appears to be in perpetual night. Then our protagonist finds that things periodically take a dramatic change that nobody else is aware of. Who is re-arranging the city and why? The original was created by Alex Proyas and he is behind the proposed television series. However, this new vision might be a little different Proyas has warned.

Waterworld is to get a sequel TV series . The 1995 film, starring Kevin Costner, is to have a sequel TV series that is planned as a continuation of the film picking up with the same characters 20 years later. The original was the story of a postapocalyptic world where the polar ice caps had melted and almost the entire planet was covered by water. Kevin Costner played an underwater-breathing, web-footed, trimaran-sailing loner, The Mariner. The original had a huge budget of its time of £127 million (US$175m) in part due to a hurricane off the coast in Hawaii that wiped out its expensive set. The original eventually grossed £190 million (US$260m) and so not nearly as profitable as its studio wanted and by many was viewed as a flop. However, had it not been dogged by the hurricane and had used modern effects it would certainly have been a commercial success. This is probably why the TV series is being made.

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is coming . It will be an anthology series and is described as a curation of eight unprecedented and genre-defining sinister narratives meant to challenge traditional notions of horror, ranging from the macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy. Two of the eight tales are original works by del Toro himself. The series has been created by del Toro and he is the show runner and its director. The series will stream on Netflix.

The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde is to get a new TV adaptation . The 1886 novella by Robert Louis Stevenson has seen many film versions from 1908 onwards, but the Paramount US (1931) version, dir. Rouben Mamoulian, perhaps has received the greatest critical acclaim. The Hammer re-worked version Dr Jekyll and Sister Hyde (1971) is also worthy of note. The novel has also been adapted to TV and into a modern setting before with a rather good (certainly worth checking out) BBC series starring James Nesbitt. The new series is called Hide and it has to be said that, like the James Nesbitt adaptation, it does not follow Stevenson's novella at all, the modern setting notwithstanding. The new series is described as “a Jekyll and Hyde tale by way of a conspiracy thriller”. A disgraced journalist finds himself investigating a story that he believes could put his career back on track. However, he finds himself on the run from some sinister enemies who are desperate to silence him. He soon realises there are monsters in the world… Worst of all, he may be one of them! Hide is being directed executively produced by Julie Anne Robinson. It will star real life husband and wife David and Georgia Tennant. David was, of course, a Doctor Who. Indeed he and Georgia (then Moffet) met on the set of Doctor Who when Georgia played the Doctor's daughter. Indeed, Georgia is the daughter of another former Doctor, Peter Davidson. David Tennant, having accepted the role has now also become an executive producer.

Y: The Last Man has been cancelled apparently due to planning muddle . We only announced the new series last season but its cancellation was announced before the end of season 1. Now, normally TV channels wait for delayed viewing figures and digital downloads before deciding on cancellation. However the cast's contract had a retention option in case another season was commissioned, that expired in October and so a decision had to be made. The reason they ran out of option time was because the series production was itself delayed multiple times due to: a change of show-runner; changes in lead cast; and CoVID (which, of course, no-one foresaw). This meant that the surviving original members of the cast had to have option extensions. A pitch for a second season was therefore made to Hulu's FX after only four of the ten first season episodes had aired. Also Hulu does not release all its viewing data and so FX had little to go on. ( Y currently has a 73% rating among critics and 67% score with viewers on Rotten Tomatoes.) At the end of the day, FX had six years to bring Y: The Last Man to the screen, but now declined to pay US$3 million (£2.2m) to further extend options and so, to save cash and also not wanting to leave the cast in limbo yet again, cancelled. The question now becomes one of whether the producers can find a new home for the series outside of FX? HBO Max is likely option for a potential second season. HBO is owned by WarnerMedia, who also owns DC Comics, whose imprint, Vertigo, published the Y: The Last Man comic series from 2002-08. Warner Media’s New Line previously owned the rights to Brian K. Vaughan’s comic series and made two attempts at adapting it as a feature film. The first take, from David Goyer, Carl Ellsworth and director D.J. Caruso fell apart because the studio did not like the idea of adapting Y as a three-film franchise. The rights to Y reverted to Vaughan in 2014, thus killing the 2012 attempt at a film. If the series does find a new home then FX would have to decide whether it would relinquish/sell the library rights to season one.

Doom Patrol has been renewed for a 4th season . The series re-imagines a DC group of superheroes who all suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities, but left them disfigured. In season 3, the Doom Patrol is at a crossroads with each member struggling with who they are and who they want to be. And then Madame Rouge arrives in a time machine with a very specific mission, if only she could remember it. For a taster of the series, you can the season 3 trailer here .

Titans has been renewed for a 4th season . Titans launched on DC Universe and moved to HBO Max for its third season where it will be for the fourth. You can the season 3 trailer here .

The Bad Batch has been renewed for a second season . The Star Wars animation spin-off premiered over the summer ( 2021 ) and has done sufficiently well for Disney+. The show follows a squad of misfit clone troopers in the wake of Order 66. Throughout the course of the first season, they watch enlisted soldiers gradually replace their clone brothers as the galaxy falls to the tyranny of the Empire. They take on mercenary work for a Trandoshan named Cid; they have run-ins with some of the most ruthless bounty hunters in the Guild; they aid the fledgling rebellions on Ryloth and elsewhere. You can see the trailer here . The second season is expected in the latter half of this year ( 2022 ).

Wednesday gets a principal cast . We have reported on the new series before . The latest news is that Catherine Zeta-Jonesand Luis Guzmán will be respectively playing Morticia and Gomez Addams, the dynamic parents of the Addams family.

New Thunderbirds programmes to come from Hideaki Anno . We should say before going any further that we have had difficulty getting some of the detail for this Japanese-based story, so please fact-check it... Hideaki Anno has made an HD re-master of his 1985 Thunderbirds Complete episode compilation film, a condensed rendition of the classic 1960s Gerry Anderson supermarionation series. The aim is to broadcast it later this year as Shin Complete Thunderbirds . This adds to the recent three new Thunderbirds episodes released as the mini-series Thunderbirds 55/GoGo broadcast at the end of last year ( 2021 ), which was the 55th anniversary of the original Thunderbirds (see the teaser trailer here ). SF² Concatenation thinks that this three episode mini-series might be based on the three vinyl records Century 21 released in Great Britain decades ago (see documentary on the making of these programmes here ). If this is different from the three episodes made in Britain a couple of years ago then whether or not we will see either Thunderbirds 55/GoGo or Thunderbirds Complete productions in Britain, Europe, or North America remains to be seen. If they were aired here, there would certainly be interest from SF buffs of a certain age (in their 60s). Meanwhile the three new episodes made from the vinyl soundtrack are available to view on BritBox: 'Introducing Thunderbirds', 'The Abominable Snowman' and 'The Stately Homes Robberies'.

Sandman first glimpse . We've been waiting for the Neil Gaiman Sandman graphic novel adaptation series for over two years ifnot longer: the original comic series first came out 32 years ago! The series is Executive Produced by Neil Gaiman, Allan Heinberg, & David S. Goyer. Former Doctor Who companion, Impossible Girl Jenna Coleman, will play a dual role as two members of the Constantine family, separated by centuries: Lady Johanna Constantine is an 18th century libertine and magician, who battles the evils of Hell while snubbing her nose at the conventions of her time, and he modern-day descendant… The Lord of Dreams has been summoned, and captured, by mortal men. Once free from his captivity, this eternal ruler of Dreams will realise that his troubles are only just beginning... Not long now before it comes on Netflix. You can see a teaser here .

House of the Dragon first glimpse . We've been waiting for this Game of Thrones prequel series for over two years . It is based on George R. R. Martin's novel Fire and Blood . Not long now before it comes on HBO Max. You can see a teaser here .

Outlander season six premieres . It is a historical drama television series based on the ongoing novel series of the same name by Diana Gabaldon. It concerns a married former Second World War military nurse in Scotland who, in 1945, finds herself transported back in time to 1743. There she encounters, and falls in love with, the dashing Highland warrior Jamie Fraser. The sixth season is based on the novel A Breath of Snow and Ashes . A 16-episode seventh season has been green-lit and is to be based on An Echo in the Bone . You can see the 6th season trailer here .

The new series Peacemaker has just started ( January 2022 ) . It explores the origins of the character that John Cena first portrayed in James Gunn's 2021 film, The Suicide Squad - a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. The series stars John Cena as Peacemaker, Danielle Brooks as Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Harcourt, Steve Agee as Economos, Chukwudi Iwuji as Murn, and Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith. Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed five, including the first. The DC series debuts on HBO Max. You can see the trailer here .

The Book of Boba Fett began streaming at the end of last month ( December 2021 ) . This STar Wars series follows the surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian . The legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigatie the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate. The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. You can see the Disney+ season trailer here .

The Expanse sixth and final(?) season began airing last month ( December 2021 ) . OK, let's cut to the chase regarding the latest news of this popular space opera series. The show has already been axed and resurrected once before . Season six is meant to be the last, however the series of books on which it is based has yet to have the last in its series published, Leviathan Falls . So, the question is, will Amazon change its mind or will another service ( Netflix ) pick it up so that the last of the books can be adapted? We will no doubt find out in due course… You can see the season six trailer here .

Gene Roddenberry is having a biopic film made of him . The Star Trek creator's life is being dramatised with his son, Rod Roddenberry producing with Trevor Roth and it is being made by Roddenberry Entertainment. Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth both currently serve as executive producers on current series Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard . The film will cover gene Roddenberry’s life before and after creating Star Trek (1966). It will also take us through his survival of two plane crashes and the events leading to his death in 1991 just as Star Trek: The Next Generation was becoming successful.

Star Trek: Prodigy is the latest Star Trek series . It is a computer graphic animation series produced by Nickelodeon. It sees a group of teenagers on a remote mining colony discover a lost starship – the Protostar – which they use to escape the colony. The ship has a hologram officer based on Captain Janeway (from Star Trek: Voyager (1994)) and who is voiced by Kate Mulgrew reprising her role. The series has aired on Paramount in the US and will be on Sky in Britain later this year. You can see the teaser trailer here .

After Life season 3 has just ( mid-January 2022 ) launched . This season will be the final in this genre-adjacent series: it is not SF but does feature some SFnal riffs (super-power, discussion of death and the possibility of life after, etc .). Created and starring Ricky Gervais, it is a black comedy that follows newspaper writer Tony Johnson, whose life is turned upside down after his wife dies from breast cancer. He contemplates suicide, but instead decides to spend his life punishing the world for his wife's death by saying and doing whatever he wants regardless of how it makes other people feel. Although he thinks of this as his 'superpower', his plan gets undermined when everyone around him pities him and tries to make him a better person. You can see the trailer here .

Blade Runner: Black Lotus is a new anime series launched in November ( 2021 ) . In case you have missed this, it is set in 2032, in the aftermath of the 'Black Out', and will be centred on a female replicant protagonist. It is a Japanese American co-production between Crunchyroll and Adult Swim, in addition to being created in partnership with Alcon Television Group. It aired in English on Adult Swim's Toonami programming block in the United States and streamed on Crunchyroll. In Canada it aired on Adult Swim and presumably will air on FreeView in the UK shortly. You can see the trailer here .

Manifest has been saved for a fourth season ! It has all been a bit of a drama over the summer when NBC cancelled the show… I case you missed it, the show's premise concerns Montego Air Flight 828, which landed safely after a turbulent but routine flight. The crew and passengers were relieved, but in the span of those few hours, the world had aged five years and their friends, families and colleagues — after mourning their loss — had given up hope and moved on. Faced with the impossible, they’re all given a second chance. But as their new realities become clear, a deeper mystery unfolds, and some of the returned passengers soon realise they might be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible… The show largely follows a brother and sister duo (played by Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh) as they seek to pick up the pieces and find out exactly what happened to them. Manifest premiered September, 2018 and has had reasonable, though not spectacular ratings in the US among the important 18-49 adult cohort. However, total view figures have been good. Also, it does have a solid fan base and so when NBC cancelled it there was some outcry including an online petition with getting on for 100,000 signatures. But there were problems bringing the show back as Netflix wanted international rights, but the series makers, Warner Brothers, had sold them to nations market-by-market. However, it seems that these problems have been overcome as Netflix has ordered a fourth and final season. This was probably due to Netflix, having picked up the first two seasons over the summer, saw the show enter its daily top ten where it stayed for over two months! Manifest was originally conceived by Jeff Rake and was sold to NBC with a six-season plan. Had it stopped with season three then much would have been left out. So the renewal will give a chance to resolve plot arcs. Indeed, season four will be extra long with 20 episodes. You can see the season three trailer here .

Russell T. Davies returns to run Doctor Who . This is very welcome news. Davies was responsible for the first female Doctor Who in 1999 with Joanna Lumley. He was also responsible for the 2005 re-boot with Ecclestone and oversaw the David Tennant years to 2010. Steven Moffat then took over as showrunner before Chris Chibnall in 2016. The scripts Chibnall approved were arguably flawed: recently progressive themes have been delivered with all the subtlety of a sledgehammer. While the Davies' years saw viewing figures grow, the Moffat reign (which included some dodgy science – remember the Moon being an egg!!! – saw them decline and the Chibnal era continued this downward trend. Arguably, with Moffat and Chibnal we never saw what the Peter Capaldi and Jodie Whittaker might have attained had they had the benefit of Russell T. Davies. So Davies' return is very good news indeed.

Squid Game was the SF series hit for the latter half of last year ( 2021 ) . It was made in South Korea but became a hit with Netflix topping its charts in many countries and garnering over 100 million viewers. Its premise is fairly similar to The Hunger Games but with more violence as youngsters battle to win a £28 million cash prize or die. And now it has an 'Honest Trailer'. You can see the Squid Game Honest Trailer here .

Literary agent and former publisher Richard Curtis talks about writing and publishing . Author, playwright, literary agent and former publisher Richard Curtis talk about writing, publishing and many things that will interest writers and the general public. Richard gives tips, advice and a bit of a history of publishing and how it has changed over the years in his conversation with author Rick Bleiweiss. Grab a mug of tea/coffee and sit down to the one-hour video here .

The watering hole of fantasy authors J. R. Tolkien and C. S. Lewis has been saved . The Lamb & Flag pub in Oxford was was going to be closed . Yet a band of several hundred Oxford residents banded together, calling themselves The Inklings, to save the pub. The Inklings, which includes many scientists, writers and businesses, have now signed a lease with the pub's owner, St John's College. The pub, which had been serving beer since 1613, will now continue to do so.

DreamHaven SF/F bookshop target by thieves, again ! The Minneapolis, US bookstore was broken into back in 2007 . It was also vandalsised during the May 2020 riots and then in November that year staff were attacked and the place robbed as it closed at the end of the day. The latest attack saw the front window smashed and boxes of comics taken.

Oxford University Press aims for carbon neutrality by 2025 . Oxford University Press (OUP) intends to be internally (excluding downstream fossil carbon) carbon neutral by 2025, ensuring that 100% of paper for its printed publications is certified as sustainable and that it produces zero landfill. The publishers has been measuring and monitoring its environmental impact. In 2019 it produced an estimated 90,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide, more than half of which was associated with paper and book production. It used around 40,000 tons of book paper, two-thirds of which was already certified as sustainable. Of the 5,000 tons of waste from OUP’s offices and warehouses, around a quarter went to landfill.

Orbit has acquired Hannah Whitten's new trilogy . Her debut novel For The Wolf went into the New York Times , USA Today and Indie bestseller lists. This new fantasy trilogy starts with The Foxglove King . This is a gothic tale of a young woman from the streets who suddenly finds herself swept up into a world of courtly intrigue, forbidden romance, and the dangerous death magic of Mortem… When Lore was thirteen, she escaped a cult in the catacombs beneath the city of Dellaire. And in the ten years since, she’s lived by one rule: don’t let them find you. Easier said than done, when her death magic ties her to the city. Mortem, the magic born from death, is a high-priced and illicit commodity in Dellaire, and Lore’s job running poisons keeps her in food, shelter, and relative security. But when a run goes wrong and Lore’s power is revealed, she’s taken by the Presque Mort, a group of warrior-monks sanctioned to use Mortem working for the Sainted King. Lore fully expects a pyre, but King August has a different plan. Entire villages on the outskirts of the country have been dying overnight, seemingly at random. Lore can either use her magic to find out what’s happening and who in the King’s court is responsible, or die… For The Wolf comes from Orbit both in the British Isles and US.

Orbit acquires medieval Judge Dredd style justice upholder trilogy for a six-figure sum . Orbit has acquired the Empire of the Wolf trilogy: a debut epic fantasy series from British author Richard Swan. It centres around Sir Konrad Vonvalt, who enforces the Empire’s laws through sword, spell and sheer force of personality – he is effectively a Geralt of Rivia crossed with C. J. Sansom’s Shardlake: a medieval Judge Dredd. Sir Konrad Vonvalt is an Emperor’s Justice – a detective, judge and executioner all in one, tasked with upholding the law. To this end, Vonvalt travels the hinterlands of the Empire of the Wolf, investigating crimes and dispensing instant justice. But these are dangerous times for the Empire and the Order of Justices. Heresy is widespread, and a cabal of Imperial politicians is challenging the Order’s authority, desperate to claim its arcane secrets for their own. When Vonvalt investigates the murder of a noblewoman, he finds his authority being challenged like never before. And as he unravels a web of secrets and lies, Vonvalt discovers a plot that might destroy his order once and for all – and bring down the entire Empire. The first out is The Justice of Kings .

Saga returns in a few days' time ( January, 2022 ) . The space operatic Saga , from writer Brian K. ( Y: The Last Man ) Vaughan and artist Fiona Staples, has been top of the comic charts since it launched in March 2012. The last issue, #54, was published in July, 2018 and the overall story had hit mid-point. The creators always said that they would return but wanted a break. The return, #55, will be an extra-long issue — 44 pages rather than the usual 22 — for the same price. The second run is also expected to be about 54 issues long.

Foundation and Dune saw a return to the top ten SF/F book charts in both the UK and USA . Both are SF classics. Isaac Asimov's Foundation was first serialised in 1942 and published as a novel in 1951 that led on to others in a series (originally a trilogy). Frank Herbert's Dune was published in 1965, co-winning a Hugo for 'Best Novel'. Both have now seen sales surge: the former due to the television series and the latter the new film . Foundation is currently published by Harper Voyager and Dune by Hodder.

2000AD launched 45 years ago – publisher Rebellion will be celebrating . February 1977 saw IPC launch the weekly comic 2000AD . As well as being the home of future lawman Judge Dredd, it has been a proving ground for comic book creators who have gone on to change the industry forever, from Alan Moore to Grant Morrison, from Simon Bisley to Jock. The celebrations begin with The 2000 AD Encyclopaedia (to be published in February, 2022). The first ever comprehensive and definitive encyclopaedia of the worlds of 2000 AD . The Brian Bolland Apex Edition will showcase the artist's Dredd work. To mark Dredd’s 45th anniversary, 2000 AD will honour his co-creators, writer John Wagner and artist Carlos Ezquerra , with two collections that bring together some of their best work for the Galaxy’s Greatest Comic: The Best of John Wagner (to be published in March) and The Best of Carlos Ezquerra (published in May). Never before reprinted, September 2022 will see the first ever collection of DC Comics’ Judge Dredd: Legends of the Law . Capitalising on the hoped-for success of the Judge Dredd movie starring Sylvester Stallone, and modelled on the Batman series Legends of the Dark Knight , this mid-1990s series bought in Dredd writers John Wagner and Alan Grant to jettison most of Dredd’s established continuity and focus on the lawman’s earliest exploits. September will also see a 'what if' Judge Dredd : what if Dredd never defeated the zombies on Judgement Day . It will be told across 2000AD and The Judge Dredd Megazine -- expect a graphic compilation the following year. Meanwhile, publisher Rebellion has teamed up with Hiya Toys to produce 4-6", moveable figurines. The first two will be available in March ( 2022 ) and are of stony-face himself and Judge Death. More Dark Judges appear in April and Dredd's lawmaster motorbike in July. International ordering available.

Springer-Nature has published its millionth open access article . It is difficult for a commercial publisher to provide open access but the science journal publisher Springer-Nature is going down that route for researchers that wish to have their work made freely available and are prepared to pay an editorial fee. This means that 25% of all articles Springer Nature has published since 2005 are gold OA. In 2020 alone, such open access articles accounted for 34% of all articles published by Springer Nature. Since 2016 there have been 2.6 billion open access downloads from Springer-Nature.

Harper Collins in UK and US saw continued growth in the first quarter of 2021 . There was overall a 19% increase in Harper Collins' revenue in the quarter ended 31st March, 2021, over the comparable period in 2020. Sales rose to £357.6 million (US$490 million). Some 62% of the quarter's revenue was from backlist sales. Though physical book sales dominated e-book sales were up 38%, and digital audiobook sales rose by 42%. Harper Collins attributes part of this success due to people wanting something to read during the CoVID lockdown.

UK book exports fell in 2020, but key market country exports increased . Further to the overall picture (see previous item above), the invoiced value of UK publisher sales of books for export fell 8% in 2020, to £1.5 billion (US$2.03 billion). A 12% decrease in print sales drove this fall despite an 11% growth in revenue from digital book exports. UK export sales income from Great Britain's top three export markets – the United States, Australia and Germany – all increased. However, income from other key markets including the Netherlands, UAE, Spain and India fell. Exports accounted for 58% of UK commercial publisher income.

UK publishing sees small growth in 2020 . In 2020, the combined value of UK publisher sales of books, journals and rights/co-editions rose 2% to £6.4 billion (US$8.64 billion) from £6.27 billion in 2019. This compares with the pre-CoVID-19 £6 billion in 2018 an increase of 5.3% on the previous year ( 2017 ). Drilling down into the figures a bit, UK domestic sales income in 2020 rose 4% to £2.5 billion while export sales income remained steady at £3.7 billion. The big growth was in fiction sales (16%) and this might have been due to CoVID lockdown furloughs? Key statistics include: - Total print down 6% to £3.4 billion - Total digital up 12% to £3 billion - Consumer publishing sales income rose 7% to £2.1 billion - Fiction up 16% to £688 million - Non-fiction up 4% to £1 billion - Audio downloads up 37% to £133 million - Children’s up 2% to £396 million

Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy – Greater Good by Timothy Zahn, Del Rey, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-10194-2. Thrawn and his allies race to save the Chiss Ascendancy from an unseen enemy in the second book in the Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy trilogy. Thrawn's latest triumph still rests newly on his shoulders. He has led the Chiss to victory and brought glory to the House of Mitth, but the true threat to the Ascendancy has not yet been extinguished. Their foes do not send threats or ultimatums, do not mass ships on the edge of the Chaos. Their weapons come cloaked in smiles and generosity: Gifts offered freely. Services granted unconditionally…

The Invisible Man by H. G. Wells, Macmillan Collector's Library, £10.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-06905-1. It is always good to see a classic reprinted. The Invisible Man is a tense, unsettling novel about a terrifying scientific discovery from one of the masters of science fiction, H. G. Wells. Part of the Macmillan Collector’s Library; a series of stunning, clothbound, pocket-sized classics with gold foiled edges and ribbon markers. These beautiful books make perfect gifts or a treat for any book lover. A mysterious stranger arrives at a local Sussex inn on a cold winter’s night, cloaked in bandages from head to toe and dripping from the rain. Griffin locks himself in his room and spends his stay labouring over chemicals in intricate glass bottles. The villagers, bewildered by what lurks under Griffin’s bandages, could never be prepared for the terrible truth: that Griffin is a scientist who has rendered himself invisible and is desperately struggling to find an antidote. He flees to the South Downs in search of someone he can trust, but this only isolates him further and he embarks on a ‘Reign of Terror’.

Shards of Earth by Adrian Tchaikovsky, Tor, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-05190-2. The main character is an Intermediary (or ‘Int’) called Idris, who’s one of a small cadre of specially crafted humans who can safely navigate ‘unspace’ without going mad. He navigates for itinerant traders on the decrepit cargo ship the Vulture God and generally tries to stay out of trouble. Years before, he was at the centre of a war with aliens called the Architects, whose modus operandi was to send big ships to populated planets and remodel them into massive works of art (albeit killing everyone in the process). Earth is destroyed, and human populated worlds across the galaxy are at risk. Idris managed to infiltrate the mind of an Architect as the giant ship prepared to destroy the new human capital planet, Berlenhof, following which the Architects withdrew. Humanity, thinking they were gone for good, rebuilt. But then a ship emerges from unspace, destroyed and reshaped apparently by the Architects hands and panic resumes…

Eyes of the Void by Adrian Tchaikovsky, Tor, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-05193-3. After eighty years of fragile peace, the Architects are back, wreaking havoc as they consume entire planets. In the past, Originator artefacts – vestiges of a long-vanished civilisation – could save a world from annihilation. Yet the Architects have discovered a way to circumvent these protective relics. Suddenly, no planet is safe. Facing impending extinction, the Human Colonies are in turmoil. While some believe a unified front is the only way to stop the Architects, others insist humanity should fight alone. And there are those who would seek to benefit from the fractured politics of war – even as the Architects loom ever closer. Idris, who has spent decades running from the horrors of his past, finds himself thrust back onto the battlefront. As an Intermediary, he could be one of the few to turn the tide of war. With a handful of allies, he searches for a weapon that could push back the Architects and save the galaxy. But to do so, he must return to the nightmarish unspace, where his mind was broken and remade. What Idris discovers there will change everything.

The End of Men by Christina Sweeney-Baird, Borough Press, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-008-40796-4. Glasgow, 2025. Dr Amanda Maclean is called to treat a young man with a mild fever. Within three hours he dies. The mysterious illness sweeps through the hospital with deadly speed. This is how it begins. The victims are all men. Dr Maclean raises the alarm, but the sickness spreads to every corner of the globe. Threatening families. Governments. Countries. Can they find a cure before it’s too late? Will this be the story of the end of the world – or its salvation?

Resilient by Allan Stroud, Flame Tree Press, £9.95 / Can$21.95 / US$16.95, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58641-3 AD 2118: Earth’s biggest solar array has been destroyed, a space station hijacked. A vast, terrifying war beckons. Emerson Drake, Natalie Holder, April Johannsson and Ellissa Shann are caught in the middle of it all. Humanity’s future is on the line. What can they do to save us?

Off Target by Eve Smith, Orenda Books, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-914-58502-9. In the near future, parents take risks to ensure that their babies are genetically perfect. But as governments around the world are engaged in a genetic arms race, so some symptoms emerge in children. Something horrendous is unleashed. Because those children only have one thing in common, people are asking questions…

The Kaiju Preservation Society by John Scalzi, Tor, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-08288-3. In New York City, Jamie Gray is a driver for food delivery apps. That is, until Jamie makes a delivery to an old acquaintance, Tom, who works at what he calls ‘an animal rights organisation’. Tom’s team needs a last-minute grunt to handle things on their next field visit. Jamie, eager to do anything, immediately signs on. What Tom doesn’t tell Jamie is that the animals his team cares for are not here on Earth. Not our Earth, at least. In an alternate dimension, massive dinosaur-like creatures named Kaiju roam a warm and human-free world. They’re the universe’s largest and most dangerous animal and they’re in trouble. It’s not just the Kaiju Preservation Society whose found their way to the alternate world. Others have, too. And their carelessness could cause millions back on our Earth to die.

Cytonic by Brandon Sanderson, Gollancz, £20, hrdbk, 417pp, ISBN 978-1-473-21793-5 The third in the series, which began with Skyward … Humanity has been crushed, driven almost to extinction, trapped on a single planet under near-constant, devastating attack by alien starfighters. And now Spensa knows why. But another attack is on the way – and it hides an even greater danger. Will even Spensa’s new knowledge be enough to bring about peace, before everything is destroyed? (Actually, this came out at the end of last season but we forgot to include it in last season's listings. Oooppps. And by the way if you are checking the Orion/Gollancz Spring 2021 catalogue it has an error regarding the first title in the series.)

Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel, Picador, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-08349-1. A novel of art, time, love and plague that takes the reader from Vancouver Island in 1912 to a dark colony of the moon three hundred years later, unfurling a story of humanity across centuries and space. The award-winning author of Station Eleven , Emily St. John Mandel returns with a novel of time travel that precisely captures the reality of our current moment. Sea of Tranquility is a virtuoso performance and an enormously exciting offering from one of our most remarkable writers. In 1912, eighteen-year-old Edwin St. Andrew crosses the Atlantic, exiled from English polite society. In British Columbia, he enters the forest, spellbound by the beauty of the Canadian wilderness, and for a split second all is darkness, the notes of a violin echoing unnaturally through the air. The experience shocks him to his core. Two centuries later Olive Llewelyn, a famous writer, is traveling all over Earth, far away from her home in the second moon colony. Within the text of Olive’s bestselling novel lies a strange passage: a man plays his violin for change in the echoing corridor of an airship terminal as the trees of a forest rise around him. When Gaspery-Jacques Roberts, a detective in the black-skied Night City, is hired to investigate an anomaly in time, he uncovers a series of lives upended: the exiled son of an aristocrat driven to madness, a writer trapped far from home as a pandemic ravages Earth, and a childhood friend from the Night City who, like Gaspery himself, has glimpsed the chance to do something extraordinary that will disrupt the timeline of the universe. Sea of Tranquility is a novel that investigates the idea of parallel worlds and possibilities, that plays with the very line along which time should run. Perceptive and poignant about art, and love, and what we must do to survive.

Kingdoms of Death – Sun Eater: Book Four by Christopher Ruocchio, Gollancz, £18.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-21835-2. Wide screen space opera. Hadrian Marlowe, a man revered as a hero and despised as a murderer, chronicles his tale in the galaxy-spanning Sun Eater series. In this fourth instalment we join the legendary figure as he finally finds – and is at once captured by – the mysterious alien Cielcen, in a story which the publisher says will delight fans of Dune .

The This by Adam Roberts, Gollancz, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-473-23090-3. A brand-new social media phenomenon, hiding a terrible secret. A far-future war between AIs and humanity. And a connection… The This is the new social media platform. For one journalist, hired to do a puff-piece on its CEO, it will change their world forever. Elsewhere, Adan is forced to enlist in the army. Sentient robots are invading America, but Adan’s surprising ability to survive their attacks reveals he has a purpose he does not understand. And in the future, the war against AI is ending. But one woman has developed a weapon that might change everything.

Classic Science Fiction Stories by Adam Roberts (editor), Macmillan Collector's Library, £10.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-06907-5. A collection of short stories showcasing the classic science-fiction writing. An eclectic collection of SF stories. The book highlights not only the most famous writers of the genre, such as Edgar Allan Poe, H. G. Wells and H. P. Lovecraft, but also gives voice to less-well-known but no-less-intriguing writers such as Florence McLandburgh and Ambrose Bierce. Part of the Macmillan Collector’s Library; a series of cloth-bound, pocket-sized classics with gold foiled edges and ribbon markers. These beautiful books make perfect gifts or a treat for any book lover. Classic Science Fiction Stories is selected and introduced by academic and science-fiction writer Adam Roberts. There are intrepid travellers to outer space, mind-boggling and futuristic inventions and glimpses into the future with stories such as ‘A Martian Odyssey’ by Stanley Weinbaum, ‘The Mortal Immortal’ by Mary Shelley and ‘The Sultana’s Dream’ by Rokeya Sakhawat Hossain. Some are comic, some are terrifying and some are downright weird, and together, these mesmerising and expertly crafted stories show how the genre of science fiction has developed and how modern writers are influenced by the giants of the past.

Eversion by Alastair Reynolds, Gollancz, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-575-09077-4. This is not coming out until May ( 2022 ) and so should be in next season's forthcoming books but we all love Reynolds' stories and at the 2014 Worldcon in London he had the second longest queue for signings (after George R. R. Martin since you didn't ask), so we thought you'd appreciate a heads up (even though we gave you a plot teaser last season ). Doctor Silas Coade is a physician on a small, privately sponsored, sailing ship expedition with a simple mission: to investigate a mysterious object that is shrouded in secrecy. But Doctor Coade is starting to worry. Either events are subtly repeating themselves – or his hold on reality is beginning to slip. Both possibilities have much bigger ramifications, but the first thing he must do is establish the truth… and then trust one of his companions with his fears, and enlist their help to either save himself, or save them all.

The Unfamiliar Garden: The Comet Cycle Book 2 by Benjamin Percy, Hodder, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-69013-4. A huge meteor strike on Earth has changed everything. Early one morning Professor Jack Abernathy takes his daughter Mia into a forest of the Pacific North-west coast. The flora is exhibiting strange behaviour and he wants to see what is happening at first hand. Only he returns. His life shattered, he and his estranged detective wife must dedicate their lives to finding what happened to Mia and why invasive growths appear to have taken over the minds of some of their fellow citizens and rendered them deranged killers.

Braking Day by Adam Oyebanji, Joe Fletcher Books, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-787-47161-0. Interstellar vehicle Archimedes has been hurtling through space for more than five generations. Now the ageing starship is preparing to brake, for it is arriving at Destination Star, Tau Ceti, the new home for the space-born descendants of the First Crew. For trainee engineer Ravinder MacLeod, the world he knows is coming to an end. Once Archimedes succumbs to the gravitational pull of the Destination Star, there will be no going back. As Braking Day approaches, Ravi finds himself caught between the rigid requirements of the officer class to which he aspires and his blue-collar, ne’er-do-well family. Unfortunately for Ravi, Boz, his brilliant ex-con cousin, seems determined to make his life difficult. Then Ravi is assigned to routine maintenance deep in the massive engines of the Archimedes, where, alone and out of contact, he comes face to face with something impossible. Plagued by nightmares and visions and worried that his grip on reality is slipping, Ravi turns to Boz for help. Their search for answers takes them to the place where the ship’s future intersects with its long past – and the discovery that not everyone is excited to be reaching journey’s end…

The Last Crucible by J. D. Moyer, Flame Tree Press, £9.95 / Can$19.95 / US$14.95, pbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58586-7 Earth is mostly depopulated in the wake of a supervolcano, but civilization is preserved in vast orbiting ringstations and in isolated communities on Earth. Jana is in line to become the next sorceress by way of an ancient technology and must protect her people, while deciding whom to trust amongst possible ringstation allies.

The Flight of the Aphrodite by S. J. Morden, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22858-0. Strange radio signals are coming from Jupiter’s largest moons. A natural phenomenon, or something else? Commander Mariucci and his hand-picked team of experts know they will have to muster all their expertise, creativity and teamwork to survive the very harshest of conditions in orbit around the king of planets. But when they intercept a peculiar radio transmission, they have to investigate. Nothing should work in these impossible conditions, so what is sending the signal… and why?

The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer by Janelle Monáe, Harper Voyager, £20, hrdbk, ISBN In The Memory Librarian , music, fashion, film and activist icon Janelle Monáe returns to the Afrofuturistic world of her critically acclaimed album, Dirty Computer , to explore how different threads of liberation – queerness, race, gender plurality, love – become tangled in a totalitarian landscape… and to discover costs of unravelling them.

Rabbits by Terry Miles, Pan, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-01695-6. Rabbits is a dangerous underground game, and rumours tell of incredible rewards for its elusive winners. K is about to find out how high the stakes really are . . . and is he ready to play? Based on the hit podcast from the Public Radio Alliance, Rabbits is billed by the publisher as perfect for fans of Stranger Things , Black Mirror and Ready Player One .

Seven Mercies by Elizabeth May & Laura Lam, Gollancz, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22517-6. Ariadne’s Seven Devils have fled the Empire and scattered across the galaxy. But she has received a horrifying message: the Oracle has gone rogue. Turning against its Empire masters, the AI has managed to programme its citizens into mindless drones. The Oracle’s demand: it wants its daughter Ariadne back. Time for an impossible mission. The Devils will have to use their unique skills, no matter the sacrifice, and pair up with old enemies. Their plan? Get to the Oracle. Destroy it. Burn everything to the ground.

Kingdoms of Death : Sun Eater: Book Four by Ed McDonald, Gollancz, £18.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-21835-2. Hadrian Marlowe, a man revered as a hero and despised as a murderer, chronicles his tale in the galaxy-spanning 'Sun Eater' series. In this fourth instalment, we join the legendary figure as he finally finds – and is at once captured by – the mysterious alien Cielcen, in a story which – the publishers say – will delight fans of Dune .

Plutoshine by Lucy Kissick, Gollancz, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-23315-7. A mysterious accident on Pluto has left one girl mute and her father comatose. But secrets can’t be kept forever… Terraforming is now commonplace across the solar system, and Pluto’s will be the most ambitious transformation yet. What nobody factored in, though, was a saboteur – but who, and why? From the start, Lucian is intrigued by nine-yearold Nou, traumatised to muteness after a horrifying incident that shook the base and upended her family. For Nou possesses unspoken knowledge – something that could stop the terraforming. Only through Lucian’s gentle friendship will she start to rediscover her voice – and what she has to say could transform our understanding of the universe… The author is a planetary geochemist.

Doctor Who: The Ruby’s Curse by Alex Kingston, BBC Books, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-785-94714-8. She's got ice in her heart and a kiss on her lips... 1939, New York. Private Eye, Melody Malone, is hired to find a stolen ruby, the Eye of Horus. The ruby might hold the secret to the location of Cleopatra's tomb - but everyone who comes into contact with it dies. Can Melody escape the ruby's curse? 1939, New York. River Song, author of the Melody Malone Mysteries, is forced to find a reality-altering weapon, the Eye of Horus - but everyone who comes into contact with it dies. River doesn't believe in curses - but is she wrong? From the top-security confines of Stormcage to the barbarism of first-century Egypt, River battles to find the Eye of Horus before its powers are used to transform the universe. To succeed, she must team up with a most unlikely ally - her own fictional alter ego, Melody. And together they must solve another mystery: Is fiction changing into fact - or is fact changing into fiction?

Star Wars: The Fallen Star (The High Republic) by Claudia Gray, Del Rey, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-15014-8. In this sequel to Star Wars: The Rising Storm , the light of the Jedi faces its darkest hour. Time and again, the vicious raiders known as the Nihil have sought to bring the golden age of the High Republic to a fiery end. Time and again, the High Republic has emerged battered and weary, but victorious thank to its Jedi protectors-and there is no monument to their cause grander than the Starlight Beacon. Hanging like a jewel in the Outer Rim, the Beacon embodies the High Republic at the apex of its aspirations: a hub of culture and knowledge, a bright torch against the darkness of the unknown, and an extended hand of welcome to the furthest reaches of the galaxy. As survivors and refugees flee the Nihil's attacks, the Beacon and its crew stand ready to shelter and heal. The grateful Knights and Padawans of the Jedi Order stationed there finally have a chance to recover-from the pain of their injuries and the grief of their losses. But the storm they thought had passed still rages; they are simply caught in its eye. Marchion Ro, the true mastermind of the Nihil, is preparing his most daring attack yet-one de signed to snuff out the light of the Jedi.

The Landing by Mary Gentle, Gollancz, £18.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-575-08353-0. The BSFA award-winning author returns with her first novel for ten years. Aeris Warren-Finch is NASA’s Acting Director of the New Earth Object Lab, overseeing the transit of a large unidentified object past earth’s orbit. But what was one object becomes three, seven, nineteen. Nineteen different modules land across the planet. When the nearest module creates a dome and leaves Aeris and her unlikely companions stranded within its confines, they’re left to wander in search of safety. But when every direction reveals new and strange geographies, which way is the right way to go?

Furious Heaven: The Sun Chronicles 2 by Kate Elliott, Ad Astra - Head of Zeus, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-800-24324-8. This is the second in a galactic-scale, gender-swapped space opera trilogy inspired by the life of Alexander the Great. Princess Sun and her formidable mother, Queen-Marshal Eirene, have defeated and driven out an invading fleet of the Phene Empire. Their joint command has proven effective and their enemy appears cowed, though success is not without its price. Their once-mighty fleets depleted, Sun and Eirene must work together to rebuild and consolidate their victory. But on the eve of a bold attack, an unexpected tragedy strikes. Princess Sun will have to step out of her mother’s shadow and take charge, or lose the throne for good. But, will she be content with the pragmatic path laid out by her mother? Or will she forge her own legend despite all the forces arrayed against her? All the while, the Empire remains strong and undeterred. Their rulers are determined to squash the upstart republic once and for all – by any means necessary…

The Essential Terrance Dicks Volume 1 by Terrance Dicks, BBC Books, £14.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-785-94665-3. Terrance Dicks became Script Editor of Doctor Who in 1968, co-writing Patrick Troughton’s classic final serial, 'The War Games', and editing the show throughout the entire Jon Pertwee era to 1974.For over 50 years, Terrance Dicks was the secret beating heart(s) of Doctor Who - from joining production of 'The Invasion 'in 1968 to his final short story in 2019. As the undisputed master of Doctor Who fiction, Terrance wrote 64 Target novels from his first commission in 1973 to his last, published in 1990. He helped introduce an entire generation to the pleasures of reading and writing, and his fans include Neil Gaiman, Sarah Waters, Mark Gatiss, Alastair Reynolds, Russell T Davies, Steven Moffat, Frank-Cottrell Boyce, and Robert Webb, among many others.

Our Child of Two Worlds by Stephen Cox, Joe Fletcher Books, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-787-47161-0. Cory is the child of two worlds. When his birth-people come, they will break his mother’s heart… Molly and Gene Myers rescued Cory and kept him safe from those who wanted to use him for their own ends . . . and in doing so, they rediscovered themselves and fell in love with a remarkable child. In this sequel to Our Child of the Stars , Cory and his new family are having to deal with the consequences of fame – but Molly is more concerned about the future, for Cory’s people are on their way. This is the time of Woodstock and the moon landings; war is raging in Vietnam and the superpowers are threatening each other with annihilation – but the Myers know there is a far greater threat approaching from the stars. The snakes, murderous alien machines, are determined to wipe out every living thing. Only Cory’s people possess the knowledge to fight off the invaders. But when Cory’s people do arrive, the Myers know they will lose the son they have come to love so dearly, and that is a hard price to pay.

Memory's Legion by James S. A. Corey, Orbit, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51778-0. Collection of shorts. For the first time, all of the short fiction set in James S. A. Corey’s 'Expanse' series is available in this collection – including a brand new novella. Now a major television series on Prime.

The Book of Sand by Theo Clare, Century, £12.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-13585-5. SAND. A hostile world of burning sun. Outlines of several once-busy cities shimmer on the horizon. Now empty of inhabitants, their buildings lie in ruins. In the distance a group of people - a family - walk towards us. Ahead lies shelter: a 'shuck' the family call home and which they know they must reach before the light fails, as to be out after dark is to invite danger and almost certain death. To survive in this alien world of shifting sand, they must find an object hidden in or near water. But other families want it too. And they are willing to fight to the death to make it theirs. It is beginning to rain in Fairfax County, Virginia when McKenzie Strathie wakes up. An ordinary teenage girl living an ordinary life - except that the previous night she found a sandlizard in her bed, and now she's beginning to question everything around her, especially who she really is ... Two very different worlds featuring a group of extraordinary characters driven to the very limit of their endurance in a place where only the strongest will survive.

The Key to Fury: The Key 2 by Kristin Cast, Ad Astra - Head of Zeus, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-838-93394-4. Billed by the publisher as for fans of Vox , The Handmaid’s Tale and The Power , comes the second book in Kristin Cast’s dystopian series. Safety comes with a price. Change comes with a cost. The Key Corporation has kept Westfall safe from pandemics for the last 50 years. But that’s not all they’ve done... After discovering the shocking truth behind the Key Corporation, Elodie and Aiden have managed to escape in search of New Dawn – the stronghold for the Eos resistance movement. There, they can fight for a better world, one where everyone can decide their own futures. But things aren’t always as they seem, and as they navigate the tricky paths between perception and reality, freedom and fighting for survival, the two young rebels must discover who they can trust, even as they learn more about who they really are…

Outcast by Louise Carey, Gollancz, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-23275-4. The sequel to the prescient Inscape, whose dystopia was described as ‘chillingly plausible’ by Claire North. When a bomb goes off at InTech HQ, everything changes for Tanta’s corporation. Order becomes disorder. Safety becomes danger. Calm becomes chaos. Tanta is tasked with getting to the bottom of the attack before violence and unrest overtake the city. But even though the evidence points towards rival corporation Thoughtfront, Tanta can’t shake the feeling that she’s missing something. Something important. Soon she comes to realise something terrible about her own corporation. Sometimes facing the truth can be the hardest thing of all…

Widowland by C. J. Carey, Quercus Paperbacks, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-41200-0. An alternative history with a strong feminist twist. London, 1953. Thirteen years have passed since Britain became a Protectorate of Germany. Edward VIII is to be crowned king. Women have been divided into castes with widows the lowest. These women are threatening rebellion: before the Leader arrives for the Coronation, it must be quashed…

Momenticon by Andrew Caldecott, Joe Fletcher Books, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-41543-8. The world has become a dangerous place. Despite the environmentalists’ best efforts, the atmosphere has turned toxic, destroying almost all life – plants, animals, and most of humanity too. Survivors live in domes protected by chitin shields, serving one or other of the two great companies, Lord Vane’s Tempestas or Lord Sine’s Genrich, with their very different visions for mankind’s future. A long period of uneasy collaboration between them is about to end. Far from these centres of power stands the Museum Dome, where persons unknown have assembled mankind’s finest paintings and artefacts and installed a young man, Fogg, as its curator. Fogg has laboured here for three years without a single visitor, and with only AIPT, his automated physical trainer, for company. Then a single mysterious pill – a momenticon – appears in the Museum and triggers a series of bewildering events, embroiling Fogg and his unexpected new companions in a desperate fight against the dark forces which threaten to overwhelm all that remains. And time is running out…

The Shattered Skies: Cruel Stars 2 by John Birmingham, Ad Astra - Head of Zeus, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-789-54595-1. Space opera. Part two of a violently energetic and energetic three-part military SF. Centuries after they were defeated and exiled to Dark Space, the Sturm have returned. Disgusted by the new technologies humankind have come to depend on, they intend to liberate us, by force if necessary. With their advanced tech rendered null by the Sturm’s attack, humanity faces certain annihilation. eir only hope lies with a few brave souls who survived the initial onslaught: the Commander of the Royal Armadalen Navy’s only surviving warship; a soldier sentenced to die; a young royal, forced to see when her home planet is overrun and her entire family executed; the leader of an outlaw band; and the infamous hero of the first war with the Sturm hundreds of years ago. If they are to stand any chance of survival, these have heroes must shed their modern technology and become the enemy. Their resistance might be humanity’s only hope.

Jack Four by Neal Asher, Tor, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-04999-2. Jack Four is one of twenty clones, created to be sold. But he plans to escape his fate – whatever it takes. Though this is set in Asher's Polity universe, this is a standalone novel.