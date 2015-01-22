The world of the Trigan Empire

If you were aged between, say, seven and fourteen in Britain in the 1960s then you would have almost undoubtedly come across Dan Dare ('pilot of the future') and then next, the epic-in-scope, The Trigan Empire. Both appeared in comics that had the official school teacher stamp of approval: Dan Dare appeared in the approved Eagle comic and The Trigan Empire in Ranger (whose other notable SFnal strip was Space Cadet). When its publisher, Fleetway, folded Ranger, The Trigan Empire moved to Fleetway's Look & Learn: again, both this and Eagle were school 'approved'. Both Dan Dare and The Trigan Empire had great, highly colourful, artwork: school kids couldn't miss them. In one sense Dan Dare was almost pedestrian. I say 'almost pedestrian' not to be derogatory but because by the 1960s the idea of rockets and astronauts had already moved from science fiction into science fact…

The Trigan Empire stands next to Eagle's Dan Dare (above) as the iconic SF strip of 1960s British comics.

Southeast Britain suffered from V2 rockets in World War II just a decade and a half earlier. Yuri Gagarin had already become the first cosmonaut and Alan Shepard an astronaut with John Glenn to be the first astronaut to orbit the Earth. Space in the early 1960s was in the news every season: even Clarke's seemingly SFnal vision of communications satellites was already on the drawing board! Dan Dare may have been the pilot of the future but space pilots already existed in the 1960s; it was The Trigan Empire that gave us: alien vistas, colourful armies, monsters, aliens, political intrigue, air battles, robots and even a space mission. There was a heck of a lot packed into the strip. What more could young SF enthusiasts want?

The Trigan Empire premise

So, what was it all about? Well, imagine the ancient Mediterranean civilisations of Carthage, Greece and Rome in a world as diverse as our own with mountains, deserts, jungles and seas, and peopled with great and small civilisations as well as barbarians, with their histories, myths and legends, and not to mention a plethora of biomes and strange animals. And imagine the most advanced of these civilisation having jet fighters and hovercraft. This was the world of The Trigan Empire. The epic begins with a Trigan spacecraft crashing on Earth: the only time humans and something from Trigan came in contact. Onboard were four dead, humanoid aliens about 12 feet tall. (This was the only time we learn of this size difference as everything on their world was to scale: there was no other reference to human dimensions.) Also onboard were writings. These were eventually translated. They, it transpired, were the history of the Trigan Empire and they became the stories recounted in the comic strip. Billions of miles away as the star of Yarna (the strip's writer did not have a science background, hence the scale of light years, but did make up for it with vision and his artist colleague's interpretation). Circling it, as Earth circles the Sun, was the planet Elekton. It had eight continents with the biggest being Victris. Victris itself was divided into regions that included among others: Loka (which had an advanced civilisation bent on conquering the planet), Tharv (with its own advanced, but peace-loving civilisation – think of Athens) and Vorg (the home of simple, nomadic hunters).



Though content with their lives one of the Vorg, Trigo, could see that trouble was brewing and that Loka was bent on war with Tharv. After that Loka would possibly look to the lands of Vorg. Trigo had a vision to build a Vorg civilisation advanced enough to stand up to the Lokans. Alas his knowledge was too limited and his first attempt to build a city wall literally fell. However, when the Lokans decimated Tharv, learned Tharv refugees provided the skills the Vorgs lacked and together they built a fine city. Trigo now had the basis of what was to become an empire: the Trigan Empire. The Tharvs also had the learning to provide the technology that gave the Trigans their own jet (atmosphere craft) air force. All this inevitably led to the Trigans being able to stand up to the Lokans. They were to the continent of Victris as Rome was to the civilisations of the ancient Mediterranean, Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. The Trigan history was as rich, and its stories, as varied as any that came out of classical times with battles, monsters, love, betrayal and political intrigue, all lubricated with bags of sense of wonder. It has to be said that the strip was ostensibly written for eight to twelve year olds even if it was also enjoyed by slightly older kids: it did not have the sophistication of, say, 2000AD's Judge Dredd with its social and political satirical comment of the past couple of decades, hence have more adult appeal. The characters in The Trigan Empire were decidedly two-dimensional. Brag, Trigo's brother is devoted and well-meaning but slow-witted. Peric is an old wise man from Tharv, an architect and engineer, who helped establish the Trigan Empire, and transform the Vorgs from hunting nomads to an established and advanced civilisation. Janno, Brag's son and Trigo's nephew, is young, adventurous and an accomplished pilot. Keren (with olive green skin – yes, there was diversity) is Janno's best friend and son of Chief Imbala of Daveli whose culture closely mirrored that of Central American Indian civilisations. He becomes a pilot with Janno. Roffa is a homespun engineer from an agrarian culture who joins the Trigan air force. He is thin, angular and bespectacled (a clear attempt to provide, what at the time might be called, school swot readers a role model).

The plots too are similarly simple. War-mongering, betrayal, a new culture (which on one occasion included what passes for Medieval knights) or mythical creature encountered, political intrigue, or a misunderstanding that leads to conflict before becoming resolved. These might feature: plagues, drugged characters, time travel, alien encounters, hypnotic control, robots, youth serums and other SFnal and fantasy tropes. The stories (almost mercifully for the adult reader) are short. However, a few follow an over-arching arc such as the initial stories featuring the Lokans who plan planetary domination. Another is a series of space adventures on one of Elekton's moons. The plots and characters are not what the older SF aficionado turn to in The Trigan Empire: it is the mash of concepts and tropes, together with the artwork, that is the attraction. Trigan's creators

The strip's creators were the writer Mike Butterworth and artist Don Lawrence (who was also a Guest of Honour at the 1989 British Eastercon in Jersey – a venue choice that caused some controversy due to a minority of vocal fans disagreeing with a democratic vote on, and its substantive win for, the venue… but that is another story). Mike Butterworth originally trained as an artist but whose career was writing. However this training likely made him suited to scripting comic strips. He worked for Fleetway Publications both as a writer and an editor, which is how he got involved in writing the stories for The Trigan Empire. Following his time with Fleetway he became a full-time writer of crime (over a dozen books) and romance (ten) novels up until his passing in 1986. (One of his novels was published posthumously.) Don Lawrence, trained as an artist but failed is finals. However he could draw and initially worked for Amalgamated Press that packaged comic strips. There he drew the superhero strip Marvelman and various Western comic strips. He then moved to Amalgamated Press that eventually became Fleetway Publications. His strips included Olac the Gladiator, Karl the Viking and Maroc the Mighty (incidentally, written by Michael Moorcock). In 1965 he was asked to draw The Trigan Empire which he did for eleven years.

