Our original home city's population has passed nine million. Though having a defined, green-belted border, London is huge with its outer boroughs stretching in to the home counties of Surrey, Sussex, Berkshire, Hertfordshire, Essex and, of course, Kent. There is plenty to see and do in London and hopefully when some of you from overseas come to Britain's next SF Worldcon (should it win the bid) in 2024 you will also be able to spend a few days in the city.

Some change in our book review panel . Stepping down from the panel we have Jane O'Reilly and Allen Stroud: Jane is juggling raising a family with writing, and Allen has his spare time full recently being elected Chair of the British SF Association . They have both given a few years reviewing for SF² Concatenation . Maybe – as has often happened with past reviewers and article contributors following a suitable break – we will be seeing them again at some stage in the future? Meanwhile we wish them well and all the best in their SFnal endeavours. Replacing them, we are pleased to welcome: Steven French, Ash Millard, Roseanna Pendlebury and Mark Yon. We hope they enjoy their stint with us.

The 2021 Worldcon has a new Chair who deserves best wishes from all in the SF Worldcon community. We need to remember, she has taken over following the successive resignations of the convention's former co-chairs one of which was due to the continued abuse conrunners and others are receiving from a minority of self-righteous, perfervid, strident Worldcon fans. Of course, it is not just convention runners, this year one major author who has given much to the Worldcon community – in both time, effort and cash over many years – has received disparaging attention due to what is arguably a non-malicious misjudgement unfortunately made at last year's Worldcon . The maltreatment this well-known author has received includes a nasty little article whose title uses profanity against its target (the article's writer was unable to marshal her argument with calm logic). Sadly, there were enough of these strident fans for it to be short-listed for a Hugo Award to be presented at this year's Worldcon. That the article contains both a profanity and the author's name – the target of her abuse – means that it clearly runs contrary to the Worldcon convention's own code of conduct, yet the Worldcon committee has decided to do nothing: the least it could have done would have been to censor the offending words and explain why. Such Worldcon abuse from a minority of fans is not new, in fact it seems to be increasingly regular. Indeed the last time the Worldcon had been held in our neck of the woods in Brit Cit there was a volatile reaction to the proposed host for the Hugo ceremony that was both unwarranted and totally over-the-top that even spilled over into the mainstream press . And so it will be interesting this year to see whether the Hugo will go to a hate-mongering work or whether the majority of Worldcon's Hugo voters will take a stand? The Worldcon is next likely to come to our neck of the woods in 2024; that is if the Cal Hab Worldcon bid for that year wins. Let's hope that by then the braying, vociferous minority will have moved on so that that event can be tantrum free.

Future SF Worldcon bids currently running include for:- 2023 - Chengdu, China in 2023 - Memphis, TN, USA in 2023 - Winnipeg, Canada in 2023 2024 - Glasgow, Great Britain in 2024 2025 - Brisbane, Australia in 2025 - Seattle, WA, USA in 2025 2026 - Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in 2026 - Nice, France in 2026 - Orlando in 2026, USA 2027 - Tel Aviv in 2027, Israel The voting for the 2023 bids takes place at the 2021 Worldcon in December ( 2021 ) .

The 2022 Worldcon will be held in Chicago, USA . It will be the 80th SF Worldcon. Its Guests of Honour will be: Charles de Lint (author), Floyd Norman (artist), Eddie Stern & Joe Siclari (fan), and Erle Korshak (first fandom). The Toastmasters will be Annalee Newitz and Charlie Jane Anders.

The 2021 Worldcon has announced its CoVID-19 policy . Attendees must have proof of vaccination and masks must be worn at the convention. The former necessitates having photo ID (such as driving licence or passport as proof that the name matches with the vaccination certificate). At the moment children under 12 are not currently eligible for vaccination but this may change. Under 12s are eligible for a membership refund as are those unwilling to be vaccinated. The event is held later in the year that usual, 15th – 19th December ( 2021 ).

The 2021 Worldcon, DisCon III, has a new Chair, the immediate Past-President of the SFWA, Mary Robinette Kowal . DisCon III started out with two co-chairs, however, Colette Fozard resigned in January and Bill Lawhorn resigned in June (the latter it is thought due to the backlash on the then Hugo ceremony policy limiting numbers on finalists who consisted of large teams). Mary Robinette Kowal has had experience as a neutral arbitrator reconciling issues with other Worldcons. Joining her are Marguerite Smith and Lauren Raye Snow as Vice Chairs. Marguerite will be returning to the Worldcon team, having been a DisCon III World Science Fiction Society (WSFS) Deputy Division Head earlier in 2021. Lauren Raye Snow is currently serving as Art Director for the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America (SFWA) and presumably is assisting DisCon III with its art show (the DisCon III press release is unclear). ++++ The DisCon III 2021Worldcon will see the presentation of the Hugo Awards (see the principal category Hugo short-lists earlier above ).

Batman's Robin has come out as bise χ ual . First, a bit of a re-cap for our older regulars who may have missed out on goings-on over the years. Robin was originally created by Bob Kane, Bill Finger, and Jerry Robinson, to serve as a junior counterpart to the DC Comics' superhero Batman – becoming the dynamic duo – as a way to attract younger readers. The character's first incarnation, Dick Grayson, debuted in Detective Comics #38 (April 1940). Dick went on to become Nightwing and replaced by Jason Todd in 1983. Jason was then killed off by the Joker in 1989 and in turn was replaced by Tim Drake. (For a while Tim had a stand-in Robin – Drake's girlfriend Stephanie Brown before she became Bat Girl – and then Tim was temoarily succeded by Damian Wayne in 2019 before he returned as Robin.) Phew, now back to the news story… In the August ( 2021 ) edition of Batman: Urban Legends , Robin, aka Tim Drake, has revealed his se χ ual identity when he accepts a date from another boy. Tim is 'bi'. Writer Meghan Fitzmartin said she spent "a lot of time and a lot of prayer" on making sure that the moment and manner in which he came out was just right. She confirmed the character will continue to go on his own journey of personal discovery, while also focusing on his day job as a crime fighting caped crusader; Batman will be totally cool with his sidekick's revelation.

ParSec magazine has been launched . Building on last season's news , PS Publishing has now launched ParSec magazine of SF short stories edited by Ian Whates. The first two issues saw contributions from: Dan Abnett, Ken MacLeod, Ramsey Campbell and Mike Carey, among others. In the mix was an interview with Christopher Priest. Ian Whates has said that future issues will also feature non-fiction articles and book reviews.

The 2021 Women's Prize for Fiction has gone to Susanna Clarke for Piranesi . The prize comes with £30,000 (US$40,800). Piranesi is a fantasy mystery about a man living alone in a labyrinthine house. Piranesi lives mostly alone in the House, with its labyrinth of vast halls and thousands of statues, with tides that surge through its staircases and clouds that move through the upper rooms. In his notebooks, Piranesi makes a careful record of what he sees… (…and there is a delightful twist at the end.) Having written the Hugo Award winning Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell back in 2004, 17 years on this is Clarke's second novel. She fell ill while promoting her first book and was eventually diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome, dedicated her win to other women "incapacitated by long illness". At the award ceremony in London she said: "As some of you will know, Piranesi was nurtured, written and publicised during a long illness," adding, "It is the book that I never thought I would get to write. I never thought I'd be well enough. So this feels doubly extraordinary." Established in 1996 to celebrate fiction by women, the Women's Prize for Fiction is open to any woman writing novels in English.

The Dragon Awards have been announced . The Awards are presented at the US Daragoncon and voted on by its advanced registrants. They are for works released between 1st July 2020, and 30th, June 2021, which means the award largely covers the time between the end of voting before the convention one year and the next. It also means that titles released early in the summer will get overlooked as folk will not have had time to read them especially it the mass market paperback hasn't yet come out. Anyway, the principal categories (SF, fantasy and horror novel, TV and film) are: SF Novel - Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir ( WINNER ) - Attack Surface by Cory Doctorow - Ready Player Two by Ernest Cline - The Ministry for the Future by Kim Stanley Robinson - Black Sun by Rebecca Roanhorse - Machine by Elizabeth Bear - A Desolation Called Peace by Arkady Martine Fantasy Novel - Piranesi by Susanna Clarke - Battle Ground by Jim Butcher ( WINNER ) - The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab - Dead Lies Dreaming by Charles Stross - Once and Future Witches by Alix E. Harrow - Rhythm of War by Brandon Sanderson Horror Novel - The Only Good Indians by Stephen Graham Jones - True Story: A Novel by Kate Reed Petty - The Hollow Places by T. Kingfisher ( WINNER ) - Synchronicity by Michaelbrent Collings - The Taxidermist’s Lover by Polly Hall - Survivor Song by Paul Tremblay SF/F Film - The Old Guard by Gina Prince-Bythewood ( WINNER ) - Justice League by Zack Snyder - Space Sweepers by Sung-hee Jo - Tenet by Christopher Nolan - Godzilla vs Kong by Adam Wingard - Wonder Woman 1984 by Patty Jenkins - Bill & Ted Face the Music by Dean Parisot SF/F TV Series - Loki , Disney+ - The Nevers , HBO - Resident Alien , SYFY - WandaVision , Disney+ - Star Trek: Discovery , Paramount+ - Shadow & Bone , Netflix - The Expanse , Amazon ( WINNER ) There were 15 categories in all including things like media tie-in books, computer and mobile games. The Ministry for the Future was January 2021 cited by the SF² Concatenation team as one of the Best SF novels of 2020 and Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984 Best SF films of 2020 .

The World Fantasy Awards short-list has been announced . The principal category short-lists are:- Novel - Piranesi by Susanna Clarke - Trouble the Saints by Alaya Dawn Johnson - The Only Good Indians by Stephen Graham Jones - Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia - The Midnight Bargain by C. L. Polk Anthology - Edited By, edited by Ellen Datlow - The Valancourt Book of World Horror Stories, Vol. 1, edited by James D. Jenkins and Ryan Cagle - Shadows & Tall Trees 8, edited by Michael Kelly - The Book of Dragons, edited by Jonathan Strahan - The Big Book of Modern Fantasy, edited by Ann and Jeff VanderMeer Collection - The Best of Jeffrey Ford by Jeffrey Ford - Velocities: Stories by Kathe Koja - Where the Wild Ladies Are by Aoka Matsuda - We All Hear Stories in the Dark by Robert Shearman - Nine Bar Blues: Stories of an Ancient Future by Sheree Renée Thomas The juried awards will be presented at the 2021 World Fantasy Convention to be held in Montreal, Canada 4th – 7th November. ++++ The 2020 World Fantasy Award winners are here .

Canada's Aurora Awards short-list announced . The awards are nominated by members of the Canadian Science Fiction and Fantasy Association, for Science Fiction / Fantasy works done in 2020 by Canadians. They will be presented at this years CanCon in October. The 'Best Novel' category short-list consists of:- Beneath the Rising by Premee Mohamed A Connecticut Gumshoe in King Arthur’s Court by Randy McCharles Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia The Oppenheimer Alternative by Robert J. Sawyer A Stitch in Time by Kelley Armstrong

The Zsoldos Péter Awards for both 2020 and 2021 have been announced . (The 2020 Awards were postponed due to the SARS-CoV-2 / CoVID-19 outbreak.) The award was inaugurated in 1997 in honour of the 20th century Hungarian SF grandmaster author Zsoldos Péter, and was presented at Hungary's natcon until 2015. It is a juried award. The wins were:- Best Novel 2021 : Eldobható Testek by Brandon Hackett Best Short 2021 : 'A világ helyreállÍtása' by Veres Attila Best Translated Novel 2021 : Piranesi by Susanna Clarke Best Novel 2020 : Irha és Bor by Moskát Anita Best Short 2020 : 'Rossz beszéd' by Sepsi László Best Translated Novel 2020 : A Nap Magja by Johanna Sinisalo Also announced were the Readers' Choice Awards that are voted on by Hungarian fans. Readers' Choice 2021 : Eldobható Testek by Brandon Hackett Readers' Choice 2020 : Az Ellopott Troll by Szélesi Sándor

The Horror Writers' Association Bram Stoker Awards were announced online instead of at the World Horror Convention that was SARS-CoV-2 cancelled this year. The awards are named in honour of the author of the seminal horror novel Dracula . The principal category wins were:- Novel : The Only Good Indians by Stephen Graham Jones Debut Novel : The Fourth Whοre by E. V. Knight Graphic Novel : Mary Shelley Presents by Nancy Holder (author), Chiara Di Francia (artist) and Amelia Woo (artist) Full details of all the category wins can be found at www.horror.org . +++ Last year's principal category winners here .

The Nebula Awards have been announced . From the previously announced short-list , the principal category wins, as voted by SF Writers of America, were:- Novel : Network Effect by Martha Wells Novella : Ring Shout by Djèlí Clark Novelette : 'Two Truths and a Lie' by Sarah Pinsker Also presented was the Ray Bradbury Award for Outstanding Dramatic Presentation the winner was The Good Place 'Whenever You’re Ready' Details of all the category wins can be found at www.sfwa.org . This year's full short list we reported last season . +++ Last year's principal win Nebulas here .

The six-title 2021 International Booker Prize shortlist includes four works of genre interest . - At Night All Blood is Black by David Diop - The Dangers of Smoking in Bed by Mariana Enríquez - When We Cease to Understand the World by Benjamín Labatut - The Employees by Olga Ravn Is SF positively becoming mainstream????

The 2020 Kitschies Award shortlists have been announced . The prize, sponsored by Blackwell’s, is given to “the year’s most progressive, intelligent and entertaining fiction that contain elements of the speculative or fantastic." These are juried awards with £2,000 in prize money. The shortlists are by category:- Novel - A Tall History of Sugar by Curdella Forbes - The City We Became by N. K. Jemisin - The Lost Future of Pepperharrow by Natasha Pulley - Piranesi by Susanna Clarke - The Ministry for the Future by Kim Stanley Robinson Debut novel - Sharks in the Time of Saviours by Kawai Strong Washburn - The Animals in that Country by Laura Jean McKay - The Space Between Worlds by Micaiah Johnson - Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line by Deepa Anappara - Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko Cover art - The Arrest by Jonathan Lethem, Cover Design by Allison Saltzman and Illustration by Dexter Maure - Little Eyes by Samanta Schweblin, Cover Design by Ben Summers - Monstrous Heart by Claire McKenna, Cover Design by Andrew Davis - The Harpy by Megan Hunter, Cover Design by Lucy Scholes and Illustration by Amy Judd - The City We Became by N. K. Jemisin, Cover Design by Lauren Panepinto N.B. At the beginning of the year we cited The Ministry for the Future as one of the best SF books of 2020 .

The 35th Arthur C. Clarke Award short-list has been announced . It is a juried award with a £2,021 cash prize. The short-list consists of:- - The Infinite by Patience Agbabi - The Vanished Birds by Simon Jimenez - Vagabonds by Hao Jingfang - Edge of Heaven by R.B. Kelly - The Animals in that Country by Laura Jean McKay - Chilling Effect by Valerie Valdes This is the first time that the entire short-list consists of debut novels.

The short-listed nominations for the 2021 Hugo Awards for 'SF achievement' covering the year 2019 have been announced . We normally only give the results for the principal categories: unless they are diehard SF reader fans, few are interested in things like 'best editor' (normally voted from a small poll of US editors) and this is reflected in the numbers nominating in each category. We deem principal categories as those with over 1,000 Worldcon registrants nominating. Whether or not it due to the CoVID pandemic, this year only one category, 'Best Novel', attracted over 1,000 nominating registrants. However, because in the past 'Best Dramatic Presentation Long Form' has also been popular, and because many are interested in films, we have included that category. So, the short-lists for the principal -- 'Best Novel' and 'Best Dramatic Presentation Long Form' -- categories were:- Best Novel Black Sun by Rebecca Roanhorse The City We Became by N.K. Jemisin Harrow The Ninth by Tamsyn Muir Network Effect by Martha Wells Piranesi by Susanna Clarke The Relentless Moon by Mary Robinette Kowal Best Dramatic Presentation Long Form Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga The Old Guard Palm Springs Soul Tenet Voting on the final ballot, by members of this year's SF Worldcon, DisCon III, will begin in late April and will close 19th November, 2021. The winners will be announced at a ceremony at DisCon III, which will be held 15th -19th December, 2021 in Washington, DC, USA. The film Tenet was cited back in January ( 2021 ) by SF² Concatenation as one of the best SF films of 2020 . Full details of all the Hugo Award categories can be found over at www.thehugoawards.org .

For a reminder of the top films in 2019/20 (and earlier years) then check out our top Science Fiction Films annual chart. This page is based on the weekly UK box office ratings over the past year up to Easter. You can use this page if you are stuck for ideas hiring a DVD for the weekend.

Film trailer download tip! : Moonfall has a trailer out . A mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Halle Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all – but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson) and conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley) believe her. These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is. The film is slated for a February ( 2022 ) release. You can see the trailer here .

Film related video download tip! : Remember The Flight of the Navigator (1986)? VFXcool: Flight of the Navigator looks at its special effects . The Flight of the Navigator was a charming juvenile SF film that is a great SFnal family watch. The premise is that an alien spaceship which itself is an artificial intelligence, loses its navigator and so finds a human kid to take on the role. (It's a brain interface thing that enables the ship to move through space-time). The boy is returned eight years later not having aged (Einsteinian relativity or some variation thereof). NASA is after him so there is nothing for it but for the boy to re-enter the ship and get it to take him back to his own time… That's it in a nutshell. The thing is, even today, it is a solid family watch from Disney. At the time its special effects were decidedly above average. This documentary vid explores how they were done. You can see VFXcool: Flight of the Navigator here .

Film trailer download tip! : The SF film Reminiscence came out over the summer the month before posting this autumnal edition of SF² Concatenation . Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman), is a private investigator of the mind, who navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories. Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae (Rebecca Ferguson). A simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession. As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae's disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and must ultimately answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love? You can see the trailer here .

Film trailer download tip! : The SF film Settlers came out over the summer . It concerns a family settled on an alien world, but someone wants them out of their homestead… And not everything is as it seems… You can see the trailer here .

Film trailer download tip! : The demonic horror Don't Let Her In came out earlier this year as a video on demand on the internet . An attractive young couple rents out a room in their spacious loft to an eccentric, beautiful female artist. But they soon come to regret it… You can see the trailer here .

Film trailer download tip! : The alien invasion film Occupation: Rainfall came out early this year in Australasia. It released elsewhere over the summer . Two years into an intergalactic invasion of Earth, survivors in Sydney, Australia, fight back in a desperate ground war. As casualties mount by the day, the resistance and their unexpected allies, uncover a plot that could see the war come to a decisive end. With the alien invaders hell-bent on making Earth their new home, the race is on to save mankind. You can see the trailer here .

Film short SF film download tip! : Boléro sees the government use telepathy… In a future where telepaths are used by the government to monitor the public and root out insurgents, a non-speaking teen seeks to avenge her father by hunting down and killing the man responsible for his death. You can see the 17-minute short here .

Star Wars memorabilia auctioned for far more than estimated ! When the late David Prowse souvenirs were auctioned by his local auctioneers in Bristol, Star Wars items went for far more than expected. A Darth Vader helmet sold for £2,200, more than five times the top estimate, and a signed picture of Alec Guinness in his Obi-Wan Kenobi robes fetched £3,100, treble that anticipated. A prototype light-sabre went for £9,000 East Bristol Auctions had been judged to might bring in £80-£120. The auction took place on May the 4th…, naturally.

Zack Snyder will co-write and direct an intergalactic adventure inspired by Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa and Star Wars . Znyder has had recent viewing figure success with Netflix's Army of the Dead . The new film, Rebel Moon , will be co-written with Army of the Dead co-screenwriter Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad who co-wrote jack Snyder's 300 . Rebel Moon concerns a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy but it is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius. Desperate, the colonists dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighbouring planets to help them make a stand…

Chariot graphic novel to be a film . Joseph Kosinski will direct from a script by Julian ( Jack Ryan ) Meiojas. The graphic novel and film is an SF thriller about a top-secret project from the Cold War that saw the government provide its star agent with a unique weapon -- a state-of-the-art sports car. The Chariot, as it soon became known, sank into the ocean decades ago along with said agent, but now a petty criminal looking to reform his life has stumbled upon the Chariot, and he's about to discover that the agent's consciousness is still controlling it… There is also a star-crossed romance at the center of the film, which the makers pitch as a cross between True Romance and The Matrix . 21 Laps, the production company behind Stranger Things are producing.

Attack the Block II is being mooted . Attack the Block was short-listed for a nebula Award . Studiocanal, Film4, Complete Fiction Pictures & UpperRoom Productions are now looking to make a sequel. The original's director, Joe Cornish, and star John Boyega, are reportedly onboard. Following the original, Boyega went on to star as Finn in the Star Wars sequel Rise of Skywalker .

Star Trek 4 gets its director . Paramount and Bad Robot’s J. J. Abrams have secured Matt Shakman to direct the fourth Star Trek re-boot film. Previously Matt Shakman was director of The Great , and helmed episodes of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia , Fargo and Game of Thrones . Also, the film has a script by Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet; this the first Star Trek film to be written by female screenwriters. Production is due to begin in early 2022 and is currently, tentatively slated for a 2023 release.

Stephen King's Firestarter re-boot gains momentum with casting . The re-boot of the 1984 film is again based on the Stephen King novel (1980) that concerns a young man who must protect his daughter after she develops pyrokinesis and is hunted by a secret government agency known as 'The Shop' that intends to capture and control her.. The re-boot has the involvement of the 1984 version's producer Martha De Laurentiis. The cast leads are: Sydney Lemmon, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Gloria Reuben. The original Stephen King novel was short-listed for 'Best Novel' for the British Fantasy Award, Locus Poll Award, and Balrog Award. A miniseries follow-up to the 1984 film, Firestarter: Rekindled , was released in 2002 on the Sci-Fi Channel. This re-boot was announced at the end of 2019 and is currently tentatively slated for a 2023 release from Universal.

Last Voyage of the Demeter Dracula film gets January 2023 release date . The film is meant to be based on a single chapter, the Captain's Log, from Bram Stoker's classic 1897 novel Dracula . The story is set aboard the Russian schooner, Demeter, which was chartered to carry private cargo – twenty four unmarked wooden crates – from Carpathia to London. It details the strange events that befell the doomed crew as they attempt to survive the ocean voyage, stalked each night by a terrifying presence on board the ship. When it finally arrived near Whitby Harbour, it was a derelict; there was no trace of the crew… The film stars: Corey Hawkins, David Dastmalchian, Liam Cunningham, Aisling Franciosi and Javier Botet.

Atlas will be co-produced by Jennifer Lopez and helmed by Brad Peyton . It will be Lopez's third Netflix original and is a military SF offering. It concerns Atlas, a military intelligence officer who has spent years pursuing intergalactic terrorist Harlan who murdered her family during an attack on her agency’s headquarters on Earth. Now she is in space to oversee a mission to capture Harlan at his remote planet hideout. Things go south quickly when their ship is struck by missiles and she’s forced to don an AI driven mechanical armoured suit. The high-action film concerns her interactions with this AI suit.

Nemesis film closer to realisation . The cinematic adaptation of Mark Millar and Steve McNiven's, 2010 comic mini-series continues to progress. The original's premise in essence was "What if Batman was the Joker?" Back in 2010, 20th Century Fox was going to adapt it but in 2015 Warner brothers took over. Mark Millar has revealed that Oscar winner Emerald Fennell has now written the latest draft of the screenplay. Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman are involved in its production.

The Highlander reboot simply will not die . We first reported on a Highlander reboot three years ago . Back in 2012, Ryan Reynolds was in line to star in a Highlander remake of the 1986 original, but he left the project. Lionsgate is currently behind the remake and have announced that it is talks with Henry Cavill to star. Cavill previously starred in Man of Steel and Mission: Impossible – Fallout . He is also starring in Netflix’s The Witcher series which is having a second season . Having said that, with regards to the Highlander re-boot, perhaps there 'can only be one'.

Red Sonja has Hannah John-Kamen as lead . The Ant-Man and the Wasp star also appeared in Brave New World , Tomb Raider and Ready Player One . Now, this film has been in the works for a while and was originally announced a decade ago ! The new film will be directed by Joey Soloway, who co-wrote the script with Tasha Huo ( Tomb Raider , hmmm, a connection?). It will be produced by Millennium.

The Hunger may be getting a second cinematic adaptation . Whitley Strieber's 1981 novel is a science fiction treatment of the vampire trope which was immediately adapted to a film (1983) starring David Bowie . Vampires, though looking like humans, are a separate species. They feed off humans and can also choose to keep humans immortal by giving them some of their blood. However, these immortal humans do not remain young forever and at some point remain alive forever in a withered husk state… Warner Brothers is considering making a new adaptation and has gone as far as to approach Angela Robinson to direct and Jessica Sharzer to undertake the screenstory.

The Munsters is being re-adapted to a feature film . The 1960s US comedy, spoof horror series is can been described as a light version of The Addams Family which was also a 1960s series. Rod Zombie is behind the adaptation. He has been wanting to do this for 20 years. You can see the original series opening and closing credits here .

Christine is being remade . The Stephen King novel, about a possessed car, has previously been adapted by John Carpenter in 1983. Hannibal and Star Trek: Discovery creator, and working on the American Gods TV series, Bryan Fuller is reportedly to make his feature film directorial debut with this remake. Bruyan Fuller previously adapted King's novel Carrie as a 2002 TV movie for NBC, which David Carson directed.

The Lord of the Rings is getting an anime prequel . The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is set 250 years before the events of The Lord of the Rings . It tells the story of Helm Hammerhand, a legendary King of Rohan who appears in the appendices of J. R. R. Tolkien's novel. It is being produced by New Line Cinema and Warner Brothers. Voice casting and animation began over the summer ( 2021 ).

Sony is creating its mini-Marvel Cinematic Universe with Kraven the Hunter . Disney and Marvel Studios own all the rights to Marvel comic character with the exception of Spiderman and his foes that are owned by Sony. (Only a special deal between Disney/Marvel and Sony allowed Tom Holland's Spiderman to appear in an Avengers film and Iron Man in a Spiderman film.) So, though Spiderman's foe, Kraven the Hunter never had his own Marvel comic, he is now getting his own film. Aaron Taylor-Johnson is to play the character. Kraven the Hunter is currently slated for a January 2023 cinematic release.

The Bride is to star Nathalie Emmanuel and Garrett Hedlund . Nathalie Emmanuel is known for The Game of Thrones . The film is a contemporary horror thriller of a young woman who is courted and swept off her feet, only to realise a gothic vampire conspiracy is afoot… Jessica M. Thompson is directing.

Lightyears is to star J. K. ( Tomorrow War ) Simmons with Sissy Spacek . Lightyears follows Franklin and Irene York, played by Simmons and Spacek, a couple who years ago discovered a chamber buried in their backyard which inexplicably leads to a strange, deserted planet. They’ve carefully guarded their secret ever since, but when an enigmatic young man enters their lives, the Yorks’ quiet existence is quickly upended…and the mysterious chamber they thought they knew so well turns out to be much more than they could ever have imagined. Shooting began over the summer and the film is to enter post-production this autumn ( 2021 ). It will air on Amazon.

Starlight the cinematic adaptation of the comic series gets Joe ( Attack the Block ) Cornish as director . The comic series by Mark ( 2000AD , Swamp Thing & Superman: Red Son ) Millar concerns Duke McQueen who, forty years ago, was the space hero who saved the universe. But then he came back home, got married, had kids, and grew old. Now his children have left and his wife has died, leaving him alone with nothing except his memories... Until a call comes from a distant world asking him back for his final and greatest adventure… 20th Century Studios is behind the film.

Batgirl is apparently to be an HBO Max original . DC’s comics originally introduced Batgirl as the alter alias of Betty Kane in 1961, the character was later reintroduced in the Adam West Batman series as Barbara (Yvonne Craig), the daughter of Gotham City Commissioner, Jim Gordon. This incarnation first appeared in the comics with Detective Comics #359 (January 1967). Subsequently there have been other incarnations but it is the Barbara Gordon version featuring in this film. Though the character has not appeared in a live-action film since she was portrayed by Alicia Silverstone in Joel Schumacher’s Batman & Robin . Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are co-directors. (NOTE: Not to be confused with Batwoman who debuted in a 1956 edition of Detective Comics, Batwoman was Kathy Kane, a rich Gotham socialite and former circus performer who uses her money and skills to fight crime. However all that changed with the DC Comics universe Infinite Crisis' of the mid-1980s when she became Kate Kane, a Jewish LBGTQ character and that version made it to the first season of the recent Batwoman TV series. Best be clear about these things.)

Christopher Pike's novel, The Season of Passage (1992), is to be a film . Universal is asking Mike ( The Haunting of Hill House ) Flanagan to direct. The Season of Passage is an science fantasy horror. An American expedition to Mars primarily too search for a missing Russian mission, finds one survivor. He leads the team into danger. Finally, the last remaining make it back to Earth but are they alone..?

In the Lost Lands now out of development hell and fully financed . We previously reported on the casting of the film based on a George R. R. Martin short story. However, back then the film was still in development hell without full funding. The latest news is that funding has now been obtained by Film Nation selling international rights at this year's European Film Market. Over US$55 million (£40 m) has been raised.

Brandon Cronenberg's Infinity Pool casts Alexander Skarsgard as lead and shooting has begun . Actually, it is a little incestuous, Skarsgard, whose credits include Big Little Lies and The Northman is also an executive producer. The film concerns James and Em who are young, rich, in love, and on vacation at an all-inclusive resort replete with island tours and gleaming beaches. However, outside the hotel gates something dangerous and seductive awaits.

Crater has now moved to casting . The forthcoming film concerns a boy raised on a lunar mining colony who, with four friends goes on a journey to explore a mysterious crater. The cast will include Mckenna Grace, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Billy Barratt, Orson Hong, and Thomas Boyce. It looks like the film's initial release in 2022 will be on Disney+.

The forthcoming Thor: Love and Thunder is to dilute Norse gods Valhalla with Greek Olympian gods . And they have got Russell Crowe to play Zeus. This has led to speculation, given their prominence in the Marvel Comics whether future Marvel films will see Ares and Hercules (Zues' sons)? Taika Waititi is directing. Taika Waititi was behind Thor: Ragnarok that was short-listed for a Hugo . The film currently is slated to be released May 2022.

Travis ( Bumblebee ) Knight is to direct the vampire film Uprising . It is based on Raymond Villareal's novel A People’s History of the Vampire Uprising . It concerns a global pandemic of a virus that starts turning people into vampires. CIA agent, Lauren Webb, races against time to uncover the truth and a cure before humanity is wiped out… Netflix is involved.

Indiana Jones 5 filming has commenced at Britain's Pinewood studios . News of the fifth film as announced at the end of last year . Mads Mikkelsen ( Another Round ), Phoebe Waller-Bridge ( Fleabag ), Boyd Holbrook ( Logan ), Shaunette Renée Wilson ( The Resident ) and Thomas Kretschmann ( Avengers: Age of Ultron ) are also in the cast. James ( Logan ) Mangold is taking over directing from Steven Spielberg, who still is serving as a producer. John Williams, who has worked on every score in the 40-year-old franchise, is also returning as composer. The film's slated release date is currently July 2022.

Love and Monsters , the post-apocalyptic monster adventure released on Netflix, is now out on DVD . Seven years after the alien monsters came to Earth, all of humanity has been forced to live in underground colonies. When Joel Dawson (Dylan O’Brien) reconnects over the radio with his high school girlfriend Aimee, who has been living on the coast 80 miles away, he begins to fall for her again. Joel realizes that there's nothing left for him underground, and despite all the danger that stands in his way, he decides he must venture out to find his true love… Love and Monsters was short-listed for the Best Visual Effects Oscar. See the trailer here .

Synchronic , the space-time bending thriller, is now out on DVD . Two New Orleans paramedics' lives are ripped apart after they encounter a series of horrific deaths linked to a designer drug with bizarre, otherworldly effects. See the trailer here .

Werewolves Within , the fantasy comedy thriller, came out over the summer . When a killer terrorises the snowed-in residents of a small town, it falls to the new forest ranger to find out who - or what - lurks among them in this fantasy horror whodunnit. See the trailer here .

Blood Red Sky , the vampiric action horror, came out on Netflix over the summer . Not Snakes on a Plane but 'vampires on a plane'. Nadja and her ten-year-old son are on an overnight flight from Germany to New York when a group of terrorists violently take control of the plane and threaten the lives of the passengers. Suddenly Nadja faces an impossible choice - should she reveal her dark side and the inner monster she has kept hidden from her son for years in order to save him? Cue cliché: the hunters become the hunted… See the trailer here .

Stowaway the mundane SF space opera came out over the summer . On a mission to Mars, an unintended stowaway accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship’s life support systems. Facing dwindling resources and a potentially fatal outcome, the crew is forced to make an impossible decision… Directed by Joe Penna and starring Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim, Shamier Anderson and Toni Collette. On Rotten Tomatoes, Stowaway holds an approval rating of 77% based on 88 reviews, with an average rating of 6.6/10. Metacritic assigned the film a weighted average score of 62 out of 100, based on 21 critics, indicating "generally favourable reviews. See the trailer here .

The disappointment of the summer was Godzilla vs. King Kong . There were expectations for the cinematic monster legends to collide: Godzilla and Kong, the two most powerful forces of nature, clash. As a squadron embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain, unearthing clues to the Titans' very origins and mankind's survival, a conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever… See the trailer here .

Oxygen was the French SF Netflix hit of the summer . After waking up in a cryogenic unit, Liz fights to survive and remember who she is before her oxygen runs out. With no escape, no memory and 90 minutes to live, Liz is running out of oxygen and time, in order to survive she must find a way to remember who she is. See the trailer here .

Russia's The Superdeep came out over the summer . A small research team went down below the surface to find out what secret the world's deepest borehole was hiding. What they have found turned out to be the greatest threat in history. And the future of humanity is in their hands. See the trailer here .

The Tomorrow War was a mid-summer military SF hit for Amazon Prime . Hopefully this will migrate to other platform's in the months to come. The world is stunned when in the middle of a football match, a group of time travellers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species and facing extinction. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet... Produced with Skydance and Paramount. See the trailer here and the final trailer here (where you get to see more of the aliens) .

Army of the Dead was an early summer hit . From Zack Snyder – director of Man of Steel and Dawn of the Dead – a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas is contained. Las Vegas, being the gambling capital of the USA, has much money lying about for which the zombies have no use. So a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted… Available from Netflix in addition to an early summer cinematic release. On Netflix it garnered 72 million people in its first four weeks, that at the time landing it in the streamer’s top 10 most watched films. See the trailer here .

The Boys From County Hell , the vampiric, celtic, comedy horror, came out last month ( August, 2021 ) on general release . It actually came out in 2020 and during that year did the film and fantastic film circuit. Last month it went on general cinematic release in the British Isles and is available for streaming in N. America on Shudder. The Boys From County Hell concerns the strange events that unfold in Six Mile Hill – a sleepy Irish town that claims to have been visited in the past by Bram Stoker, the famed author of Dracula . When construction on a new road disrupts the alleged grave of Abhartach, a legendary Irish vampire said to have inspired Dracula, you can be sure it is not good. Deadly and sinister forces terrorise the work crew led by Francie Moffat and his son Eugene, a free-spirited young man who prefers pints to pickaxes. They are forced to fight to survive the night while exposing the true horror that resides in the town’s local myth… Hard work never killed anyone. Until now… You can see the trailer here .

Aquaman in the Lost Kingdom is coming in December 2022 . It is intended to be the sequel to Aquaman (2018) and the thirteenth film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Dolph Lundgren is reprising his role as King Nereus, as is Amber Heard as Mera.

DC League of Super-Pets gets Dwayne Johnson as star . The animated film is based on the DC Comics Legion of Super-Pets with: Superman's dog, Krypto; Batman's dog, Ace the Bat-Hound; Wonder Woman's kangaroo, Jumpa; and Supergirl's cat, Streaky the Supercat. Dwayne Johnson will star as the voice of Krypto. Kevin Hart voices Ace the Bat-Hound. The film is currently tentatively slated for May 2022.

Don't forget, Denis Villeneuve's Dune is coming shortly, 22nd October 2021 . Denis ( Arrival & Blade Runner 2049 ) Villeneuve's Dune: Part I is the first of a planned two-part adaptation of the 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert. It concerns the planet Arrakis, also known as Dune, whose desert sands are permeated by spice, a drug that enables mutant/evolved humans warp space for interstellar travel. The Emperor of Earth space keeps his power by playing one House off against another. As part of this, he decides to give one House, House Atreides, tenure of Arrakis, relieving House Harkonnen. However, one of those taking over, the House's heir Paul, seems to have some sort of connection with the planet… Accompanying the film will be a television series, Dune: The Sisterhood , for WarnerMedia's streaming service, HBO Max. You can see the film's trailer here .

Campaign to bring Iron Man back to life is unlikely to succeed . Two years ago now – so hopefully this is not a spoiler to anyone – Iron Man died in Avengers: End Game . There has since been a campaign to bring Iron Man and Tony Stark back to life. There has been a social media account and a billboard to encourage Marvel fans to use the hash-tag #BringBackTonyStarkToLife. However, the Russo Brothers behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe have spoken about the importance of real stakes, and that includes death scenes. Tony Stark’s death wrapped up the character’s arc, and showed the real sacrifices that come with saving the galaxy.

Greenland II makes the biggest sale at this year's Cannes virtual market . STX picked up global distribution rights for US$75 million (£56.5m). Greenland came out in 2020 during CoVID-19 cinema lockdown with a limited cinematic release distributed by STX but did well on streaming. It concerned an asteroid shower colliding with Earth and starred Gerard Butler. Greenland II has been reported as being called Greenland: Migration . You can see the trailer to Greenland here .

Amazon to buy MGM to secure films for its streaming channel . The move is subject to regulatory approval but if it goes ahead it will cost Amazon an estimated £6.25 billion (US$8.45 billion). It will provide it with some 4,000 films and 17,000 hours of television shows. Franchises involved include RoboCop and James Bond.

In Search of Tomorrow is a television documentary on SF films of the 1980s. It came out over the summer . The 1980s were a golden age for cinematic SF in which effects were just becoming good enough to take cinematic sense-of-wonder to a new level. The documentary comes from journalist and filmmaker David A. Weiner and it’s a “four-hour-plus retrospective of 1980s SF films featuring interviews with actors, directors, writers, SFX experts, and composers.” They have over 75+ interviews and there are a lot of stories and revelations that come to light. You can see the trailer here .

TV series trailer download tip! : Solos was an anthology SF mini-series out over the summer . Seven unique character-driven stories. Each character will set off on a thrilling adventure in an uncertain future and they'll come to reckon that even during our most isolated moments, we are all connected through the human experience… Starring: Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie, Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie and Morgan Freeman. You can see the trailer here .

Intergalactic : the worst new series of the summer ? With an IMDB rating of 3.7 out of 10, and a Rotten Tomato audience rating of 29% at the time of posting this page, could Intergalactic have been the worst new SF series of the summer? On the outskirts of outer space 124 years into the future, Ash Harper, a fearless young cop and galactic pilot, has her sparkling career ripped away from her after being falsely accused of treason and convicted to exile in a distant prison colony. While aboard the transport ship, Ash's fellow female prisoners stage a mutiny and seize control, intent on reaching Arcadia – a mythical paradise occupied by ARC resistance where criminals can be free… Despite some good effects (they had a budget), the basic concept – criminals become pirates – is old. There's nothing wrong with that but Intergalactic did not build on it and used two-dimensional shallow characters, a plot that does not engage. This is not so much SF as sci-fi (for those that remember that old debate). You can see the trailer here .

There's to be a TV series based on the Alien films . It is in development for FX on Hulu, with Noah ( Fargo ) Hawley and Ridley Scott being involved. It will be set on Earth in the near future, and the first in the franchise to see the aliens uncontained (not on a space ship or on an isolated planet). Noah Hawley says it’s about time for the face-huggers and xenomorphs to sink their claws into the white-collar executives who have been responsible for sending so many employees to their doom. Ripley will not feature in the series. Reportedly the scripts for a few episodes have already been written and shooting is anticipated to commence the spring of 2022.

Bryan Talbot’s classic The Adventures of Luther Arkwright graphic novel is to be adapted for television . Luther Arkwright is super-spy who traverses between alternate Earth's that are under threat by time-line disruptors. He is aided by fellow agent Rose Wylde, a telepath who can communicate with her many alternative selves across the multiverse. The series is being produced by Jonathan Drake, CEO of Three River Studios, with Bryon Talbot attached as executive producer. The graphic novels have been previously adapted into an audio play starring David Tennant. Bryon is also currently writing a new instalment of Arkwright’s saga, The Legend of Luther Arkwright slated for 2022.

Code 8 sequel miniseries on Quibi falters but the prospects for a feature film sequel are back . First the background to the Code 8 (2016) short and 2019 feature Canadian film written and directed by Jeff Chan. It concerns a man with superpowers who works with a group of criminals to raise money to help his sick mother. It is set in the early 20th century when the public becomes aware of people with superhuman abilities, known as Powers. This results in the government passing a law requiring all Powers to register their abilities. They quickly become a key component of the economy, notably in constructing Lincoln City as the "City of Tomorrow". As the Second Industrial Revolution begins, Powers are marginalized in the face of increasing mechanization, leading to severe prejudice as they become second-class citizens. By the 1990s, a crime syndicate known as The Trust has flooded the streets with an addictive drug called Psyke, made from the spinal fluid of desperate or trafficked Powers. Police departments begin using advanced drones, named Guardians, and facial recognition software to combat Power-related crime while a city-wide Powers ban is debated… Code 8 is no Hollywood movie, but a bona fide independent being crowd-funded. By the end of 2019 US$3.4 million (£2.6m) had been raised. The film was very well received… All of which brings us onto a possible sequel that has had a rocky development hell with a possible and unusual mini-series of 10-minute episodes. This fell through with the demise of Quibi. However it now seems that Robbie and Stephen Amell may reprise their roles in a sequel titled Code 8: Part II with backing from Netflix. Apparently Code 8: Part II follows a girl fighting to get justice for her slain brother by corrupt police officers. She enlists the help of an ex-con and his former partner…. You can see the original Code 8 trailer here .

A Terminator anime series has been ordered by Netflix . Apparently, The new animated series will explore the Terminator universe in a new way. Mattson ( Project Power ) Tomlin will serve as showrunner and executive producer. The series is being produced in partnership with Production I.G , who Netflix has had a production line deal with since 2018. Production I.G’s past anime credits include Ghost in the Shell , B: The Beginning and Eden of the East . The Terminator franchise has been wildly successful, with the six films to date having grossed over £1.5 billion (US$2.1 billion) worldwide

Margaret Atwood's MaddAddam is to be a television series . The series will be based on Atwood's trilogy of novels: Oryx and Crake , The Year of the Flood and MaddAddam . It follows the events leading up to the near destruction of mankind and civilization by a malicious bioengineered pandemic. The catalyst for it all is Crake, a brilliant and complicated young man so disturbed by the injustices of the world that he spends his young life developing a virus that will wipe out humans and replace us with a new species of hominid. The series not only looks at the events that lead up to that big moment, referred to in the books as the “waterless flood,” but also what happens after — including who and what shall inherit the Earth. Producing MaddAddam will be Paramount Television Studios, Anonymous Content and Makemake Entertainment, for Hulu streaming service.

The Last of Us to be a television series. Kantemir Balagov is to direct the pilot episode . The Last of Us is a multi-award-winning computer game that in the seven years since its launch up to 2020 sold over 20 million units. It is set in a post-apocalyptic near-future in which an outbreak of a mutant Cordyceps fungus ravages the United States, transforming its human hosts into aggressive creatures known as the Infected. In the suburbs of Austin, Texas, Joel flees the chaos with his brother Tommy and daughter Sarah… Twenty years later, civilisation has been decimated by the infection. Survivors live in heavily policed quarantine zones, independent settlements, and nomadic groups, leaving buildings and houses deserted. Joel works as a smuggler with his partner Tess. The 'Infected', a core concept of the game, were inspired by a segment of the BBC nature documentary Planet Earth (2006). A four-issue comic book miniseries, The Last of Us: American Dreams , was published by Dark Horse Comics (2013) written by one of the game's creators Neil Druckmann. There was to be a film but this fell through after Sony had a creative disagreement with Neil Druckmann. The TV series came about as a collaboration between is a joint production between Sony Pictures Television, the games company behind the game and HBO. Kantemir Balagov is the Cannes Best Director Award and FIPRESCI prize winning director for the film Beanpole (2019).

Young Constantine is to be a forthcoming series with J.J. Abrams ( Westworld , Lovecraft Country , the Star Trek reboot and Mission Impossible III ) developing . Based on the DC Hellblazer comics and a character that first appeared in Swamp Thing , John Constantine is a cancer sufferer, world weary, alcoholic detective who combats evil, righting supernatural wrongs… Constantine has been screened before: there was the poor 2005 film Constantine starring Keanu Reeves and nine years later (2014) the short-lived NBC series Constantine with Matt Ryan. This forthcoming series is from HBO Max and apparently will be a re-visualisation of the character and presumably(?) covers his pre-cancer and heavy booze days. Whether or not it will have a Justice League crossover dimension is anybody's guess.

Wednesday is a forthcoming series with Tim Burton directing . Wednesday is the schoolgirl Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family . In the new series, she is now a student at Nevermore Academy and is attempting to master her emerging psychic ability. However it transpires that she also must thwart a monstrous killing spree, and solve a supernatural mystery from her parents' past twenty-five years ago… Tim ( Planet of the Apes and Edward Scissorhands ) Burton is the series' director in his first televisual directorial role. Alfred Gough and Miles Millar are the series' showrunners. Jenna Ortega is to star.

Beacon 23 is a new series based on Hugh Howey's 2015 novel of the same name . For centuries, men and women have manned lighthouses to ensure the safe passage of ships. It is a lonely job, and a thankless one for the most part. Until something goes wrong. Until a ship is in distress. In the 23rd century, this job has moved into outer space. A network of beacons allows ships to travel across the Milky Way at many times the speed of light. These beacons are built to be robust. They never break down. They never fail. At least, they aren't supposed to. And so Astor ends up as an unintentional visitor to one that is manned by Halan. Halan, who is used to and likes his lonely job, is suspicious of Astor's arrival… The series is being helmed by Zak ( Ready Player One )Penn. Lena Headey, fresh from The Game of Thrones stars as Astor. This forthcoming series is from Spectrum Originals and AMC Networks.

Casting has begun for the The Man Who Fell to Earth . The series is based on the 1986 film ( trailer here ) that starred David Bowie and in turn based on the novel The Man Who Fell to Earth by Walter Tevis. Chiwetel Ejiofor will star as an extraterrestrial who arrives on Earth, Jimmi Simpson will play CIA agent Spencer Clay, a man consumed by his obsession with discovering the alien's true identity. Naomie Harris will play Justin Falls, a brilliant scientist and engineer who must battle her demons to help save both the alien's world and her own.

Star Wars: Andor is on track for a 2022 release . The 12-episode series is a prequel to Rogue One (2016) following the rebel spy Cassian Andor five years before the events of the film, during the formative years of the Rebellion. Diego Luna reprises his Rogue One role as Cassian Andor. Filming has been taking place at Pinewood Studios, London, and on location around England and Scotland.

She-Hulk sees Jameela Jamil cast as the super-villain Titania . The canst already has Tatiana Maslany (as Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk), Mark Ruffalo (as Bruce Banner) and Tim Roth (as The Abomination). The premise is that attorney Jennifer Walters is the cousin of Bruce Banner, who grants his Hulk powers to her via a blood transfusion… Roth returns as The Abomination, the villain he previously portrayed in The Incredible Hulk (2008) that starred Edward Norton in its leading role. She-Hulk is scheduled to be released in 2022, and will consist of ten episodes. It will be part of Phase Four of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). She-Hulk is one of several MCU productions in the pipeline, including Hawkeye , Secret Invasion , Ms. Marvel , and Moon Knight . These follow Marvel Studio's Loki that came out over the summer ( 2021 ).

Casting the leads for The Time Traveller's Wife series has been completed. Audrey Niffenegger’s best-selling sci-fi romance novel The Time Traveller’s Wife has already been cinematically adapted in 2009, starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana. HBO is producing the forthcoming TV series and has got former Doctor Who showrunner and writer Steven Moffat to helm. The leads will be played by Theo ( Divergent ) James and Rose ( Game of Thrones ) Leslie.

Superman & Lois has been renewed for season 2 by the CW . This follows the series' strong first week ratings and so is one of the fastest renewals for a new series. The 90-minute series premiere of the present-day drama based on the DC characters lifted The CW to its best night of primetime in over two years, since January 29, 2019, according to Nielsen. Additionally, the debut saw the largest day-one streaming audience for a new series in the history of The CW. The series scores 7.9 at IMDB by over 11,000 voters. The series stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane. See the trailer here .

Good Omens is to have a second series . Crowley and Aziraphale are coming back, again on the BBC and this time also on Amazon Prime, with stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant returning. Also returning is Neil Gaiman as show-runner and co-writer with John Finnemore (well known in Britain as a comedy writer and actor on BBC Radio 4). Following the 2019 six-episode series already covered the entirety of Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s original novel. So much so that both Gaiman and Rhianna Pratchett, Terry’s daughter, shot down any continuations beyond the scope of the book in 2018. Terry sadly died in 2015 and that, we all thought, was that. However, Terry and Neil had been kicking around ideas for a follow-up novel beginning with a chat at a World Fantasy Convention. Although the two did not manage to actually publish it before Pratchett’s death in 2015, Neil said: “I got to use bits of the sequel in Good Omens - that’s where our angels came from.” He added, “Terry’s not here any longer, but when he was, we had talked about what we wanted to do with Good Omens, and where the story went next. And now, thanks to BBC Studios and Amazon, I get to take it there.” Terry was absolutely in favour of that story being told. Apparently the second series sees us back in Soho, and all through time and space, solving a mystery, which starts with one of the angels wandering through Soho, with no memory, on their way to Aziraphale’s bookshop. The original series garnered a Hugo for 'Best Dramatic presentation – Long Form' as well as a Bradbury Award (presented with the Nebulas) . You can see the first season trailer here .

'Q' to appear in season 2 of Picard . Paramount has revealed that John de Lancie is to reprise his role from Star Trek: The Next Generation as Q in season 2 of Picard. Apparently, he will appear at a traumatising moment. The season also sees the return of the Borg Queen which first appeared in the film Star Trek: First Contact only this time she will be played by Annie Wersching. The series has had a third season green lit to allow seasons 2 and 3 to be filmed back-to-back. Season 2 will air on Paramount+ next year ( 2022 ). See the Picard teaser here .

Resident Alien has been renewed for season 2 by SyFy . Based on the Dark Horse comic of the same name by Brits Peter Hogan and Stephen Parkhouse, Resident Alien follows Harry (Alan Tudyk), an alien that crash lands on Earth and passes himself off as a small-town human doctor. Arriving with a secret mission to kill all humans, Harry starts off living a simple life, but things get a bit rocky when he’s roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world so as to blend in with the other residents of a small Colorado town in order to avoid detection while he searches for vital components of his spaceship that are now buried in snow on the neighbouring mountains. During his time spent getting to know the small town's residents, Harry learns about humanity and begins to have doubts about his mission. However, one young boy, Max Hawthorne (Judah Prehn) is unlike the rest of the townsfolk as he possesses a rare gene that allows him to look past Harry's assumed human form and see him in his natural alien state. But, of course, no one believes him. The renewal for the comedy drama came just ahead of the first season finale. The series premiere had reached 9.3 million viewers across all platforms. See the series' original teaser trailer here .

Lovecraft Country has been cancelled after one season… ! Helped by a small but faithful fan base, the series starring Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan Majors grew, with the Season 1 finale hitting a series-high audience on HBO (1.5 million) and, on its first day of availability, becoming the most watched new episode of an original series on HBO Max. By the time the finale was released in October ( 2021 ), the premiere episode had crossed the 10 million viewers mark. The first season was short-listed for a Ray Bradbury (given with the Nebulas) , and its screenplay for episodes 1 and 8 short-listed for a Stoker . However, season 1 was based on Matt Ruff’s novel, which served as a roadmap for the series. Despite trying to come up with a fresh story faithful to the spirit of the novel, after careful consideration, HBO made the decision not to proceed with a second season. You can see the trailer for the first season here .

Cursed has been quietly cancelled after one season… ! Based on Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler’s graphic novel, Cursed was a re-imagining of the Arthurian legend as told through the eyes of the young woman, played by Katherine Langford, who would become the Lady of the Lake. Cursed explored such themes as: obliteration of the natural world, religious zeal and oppression, senseless war and finding the courage to lead in the face of the impossible. Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler were also the series' executive producers. You can see the trailer for the first season here .

Irregulars has been cancelled after one season . We reported on this new series last season . It had been thought it would go to a second season but Netflix decided to pull the plug. Why is a bit of a mystery as it seemed to get reasonable reviews and some compared it to Sherlock Holmes meets Stranger Things . It also ranked as a top ten Netflix series in terms of views at the end of April ( 2021 ). It is possible that CoVID and key cast career options affected matters.

Castlevanla has been cancelled . The American anime-influenced adult animated series from Netflix, and created by Warren Ellis, has ended with its fourth season. The series has been successful: Netflix reports that in season 2 the show had a worldwide audience of 30 million. Instead, a new series set in the Castlevania universe is in the works which will focus on Richter Belmont, a descendant of Trevor and Sypha, and Maria Renard during the French Revolution.

Film clip download tip! : Obi-Wan Kenobi is a forthcoming television series . Set in the period before the first Star Wars film, Obi-Wan Kenobi is watching over Luke Skywalker on Tatooine, ten years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005). Ewan McGregor executive produces and stars as the title character, reprising his role from the Star Wars prequel trilogy. Hayden Christensen also stars, reprising his role as Darth Vader. Apparently McGregor is excited to play a version of the character that is closer to Alec Guinness' portrayal from the original Star Wars film than his own younger version from the prequel trilogy. Obi-Wan Kenobi is directed by Deborah Chow, who directed two episodes of The Mandalorian , Season 1. The mini-series will be six episodes long and initially available on Disney+ sometime next year ( 2022 ). You can see the teaser trailer here .

The Mandalorian season 3 is coming in 2022 . The Star Wars prequel TV series has been something of a hit for Disney. Let's hope the first season migrates to other channels in the not too distant future. Meanwhile, here is the trailer for season 3 .

The Witcher 2nd season is coming in December ( 2021 ) . It is based on the Andrzej Sapkowski novels set on a fictional, medieval-inspired landmass known as "the Continent", it explores the legend of the a magically enhanced monster-hunter Geralt of Rivia (a 'witcher') and the magical Princess Ciri, who are linked to each other by destiny. The Witcher , in its first season's US debut, it was the third most "in demand" original streaming series, behind Stranger Things and The Mandalorian . See the season 2 trailer here .

The Wheel of Time series launches in November ( 2021 ) . The series is based on the 'Wheel of Time' sequence of fantasy novels by Robert Jordan . The series of novels is set in an unnamed world that, due to the cyclical nature of time as depicted in the series, is simultaneously the distant past and the distant future Earth. In the latest iteration of an eternal cycle of battle between the forces of light and darkness, the Aes Sedai--an order of women able to channel the power of magic--try to find the latest reincarnation of the Dragon, the light's champion. Servants of the Dark One (a cosmic force of evil in the universe), also scour the countryside in search of the Dragon Reborn. A party, including three youths who might be the reincarnated champion, flee from the agents of darkness. The party is frequently split into different groups and must pursue different missions to further their cause. The Wheel of Time TV series premieres on Amazon Prime Video 19th November ( 2021 ) and stars Rosamund Pike, Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoe Robins, Barney Harris and Madeleine Madden. You can see the trailer here .

The 4400 reboot series launches next month ( October 2021 ) . The original series ( trailer here ) ran for four seasons (2004 – 2007). It concerns a group of 4,400 people in the Cascade Range foothills near Mount Rainier, Washington, United States. Each of the 4,400 had disappeared in a beam of white light in 1946 or after. None of them have aged from the time of their disappearance. Confused and disoriented, they have no memories of what transpired prior to their return. Some begin to exhibit strange powers… The original series gets a 95% approval on the Rotton Tomatoes aggregator and 7.3/10 out of 43k scores on IMDB. The re-boot series sees the kidnapping episodes take place in 1956 and other years and their return in 2021. The series is set to premiere on the CW on 25th October ( 2021 ) in the US. You can see the season 1 trailer here .

The new series Foundation premieres a week following this seasonal page's posting ( September 2021 ) . First, some background… The 'Foundation' series of novels by Isaac Asimov; originally appeared in Astounding Science Fiction magazine from 1942-1950. They were set in the declining years of a galactic empire run from the planet Trantor, and featuring the ‘psychohistorian’ Hari Seldon. The original Foundation trilogy – Foundation (1951), Foundation and Empire (1952), and Second Foundation (1953) – charts the attempts of a group to limit the ‘dark ages’ that will follow the collapse of galactic civilisation using the science of ‘psychohistory’ – a sort of sociological statistical analysis that attempts to anticipate future events through the study of large groups of people. These Foundations (there are two and one is initially unknown by the other) follow the Seldon Plan, and frequently come into conflict with local planetary neighbours, not to mention the waning Empire itself. Loosely based on Gibbons’ Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire , Asimov was encouraged to develop this universe by mentor and Astounding editor John W. Campbell jnr. The trilogy won a ‘special category’ Hugo in 1965 for Best All-Time Series. During the 1980’s, Asimov began the ambitious task of melding together his 'Robot' and 'Foundation' series with mixed results, though Foundation’s Edge (1982) did win a Hugo and topped the Locus annual readers poll. The other books in the series include: The Robots of Dawn (1983), Robots and Empire (1985), Foundation and Earth (1986), Prelude to Foundation (1988), and the posthumously published Forward the Foundation (1992). Despite some criticism, these novels all sold well and, following Asimov’s death, the Foundation stories were continued by Gregory Benford, David Brin and Greg Bear (all of whom are Hugo Award winning authors in their own right). However, while a solid exercise in nostalgia or a tribute to Asimov these may be, they do not significantly add to the original series. Which brings us on to the forthcoming television series that, for what it's worth, has Robyn Asimov as one of half a dozen executive producers. Foundation premieres 24th September ( 2021 ) on Apple TV in the US. It stars Jared Harris as Dr. Hari Seldon. Such is the esteem with which the original novels are held by seasoned SF fans that, if the series does not follow the stories of the original trilogy, there could be considerable disappointment. Will Robyn Asimov have done a decent job in keeping control of Isaac's heritage? Apple has renewed Foundation for season 2 ahead of its season 1 premiere. Indeed, shooting has already commenced in Ireland and will continue till May ( 2022 ). The second season of the show will also have 10 episodes like the first. Apparently showrunner David Goyer wants up to five seasons so as to be able to tell the who Foundation saga. You can see the season 1 trailer here .

Y: The Last Man is a new series based on the 2002 award-wining comic series and collected graphic novels . Following a pandemic that wipes out males, there is one male survivor… Society is plunged into chaos as infrastructures collapse, and the surviving women everywhere try to cope with the loss of the men, and the belief that, barring a rapid, major scientific breakthrough or other extraordinary happening, humanity is doomed to extinction. Yorick Brown is the only male survivor. Yorick's mother, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, commissions Agent 355 to protect Yorick. The two travel to meet geneticist and cloning expert Dr. Allison Mann, who works to discover why Yorick survived and find a way to save humankind… Y: The Last Man received three Eisner Awards. The TV series launches a few days after we post this autumnal 2021 edition of SF² Concatenation and in N. America is available for streaming on Hulu's FX. You can see the trailer here .

The Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness mini-series came out over the summer . The quality artwork anime series is set after the events of the first two films. Federal agent Leon S. Kennedy teams up with TerraSave staff member Claire Redfield to investigate a zombie outbreak. Based on the popular video game series of the same name by Capcom. See the trailer here .

The new series Sweet Tooth landed on Netflix this summer . In the not too distant future a virus wiped out much of humanity. But its wake saw the birth of human-animal hybrids. This post-apocalyptic fairytale concerns one such a hybrid deer-boy and a wandering loner who embark on an extraordinary adventure… See the trailer here .

The Neighbor's second, and final season, has proved popular on Netflix given it is a Spanish production with English subtitles . It is based on the comic series El Vecino by Santiago García and Pepo Pérez. The Neighbor follows the story of a hapless man, who one day inadvertently gains superpowers from an alien. With the help of his friendly neighbour, he begins to master his newfound abilities to fight evil and at the same time, conceal them from the public eye, including his suspicious ex-girlfriend… See the trailer here .

What We Do in the Shadows has just returned on FX in the US . A look into the daily (or rather, nightly) lives of four vampires who have 'lived' together for hundreds and hundreds of years in Staten Island. Hopefully we will get it (on the BBC?) over here. See the trailer here and here .

Wellington Paranormal at last came to Britain and the US over the summer . The series first aired in New Zealand back in 2018. It is a spin-off from the 2014 mockumentary film What we Do in the Shadows ( trailer here ). Sky has licensed the three seasons for streaming on Now and Sky Comedy in the UK. In the US the CW has been airing the series with episodes made available to stream on HBO Max. It stars police officers Minogue and O'Leary who appeared in What we Do in the Shadows . Season trailer here .

Netflix's Jupiter’s Legacy mini-series was the non-Marvel Comics superhero success of the summer . It is the television adaptation of Mark ( Kingsman , Kick Ass and much else) Millar MBE comic series. Jupiter’s Legacy explores the generational conflict between a group of aging superheroes known as the Union, who used the powers they gained in 1932 for the betterment of mankind, in particular their leader, Sheldon (the Utopian) Sampson, and their children, who are daunted by the prospect of living up to their parents' legacy. See the trailer here .

The Simpsons Marvel episode will not have a Stan Lee cameo despite a recording of his voice . The long-standing tradition of Stan Lee having a short cameo appearance in every Marvel Comics film, television show and video game has come to an end – The Simpsons' showrunner, Al Jean, has said that Marvel prevented them from adding a cameo appearance of the comic book legend in their new animated short, 'The Good, the Bart, and the Loki'. It would have been possible given the discovery of unused audio files, of the creator of a number of Marvel super heroes, from a previous engagement with the show.

The Lord of the Rings shooting to move to Great Britain . Season one has been largely shot and is now in post-shooting production, slated for an autumnal 2022 airing. Much of the shoot was in New Zealand with just some in Britain. However Amazon has taken the decision to base future production in the United Kingdom. This seems to be a studio availability plus cost thing (there are tax breaks for any TV series production in the UK with a budget in excess of a million US dollars per episode). Having said that, New Zealand was to give NZ$33 million (£17 million, US$23.1 million) in support. Though some worry that the New Zealand scenery feel to the franchise may be lost. Filming for season two begins in June ( 2022 ) and studios are being checked out. Studios in Leith, Scotland, are being talked about. Other Amazon shows, including Good Omens , are also being shot in Britain.

The Lord of the Rings will be the most expensive TV series by far ! Amazon Studios will spend roughly NZ$650 million (£340 million / US$460) for just the first season. This is far more than the previously reported estimate for the cost being an already record-breaking NZ$500 million for multiple seasons of the show. For comparison, Game of Thrones cost roughly £74 million to produce per season, with its per-episode cost starting at around £4 million for season one and eventually rising to around £11 per episode in season eight. The Lord of the Rings TV series is set in Middle Earth before the events of Tolkien's books but explores references made in them.

Doctor Who fan fiction comes under attack by the BBC . A number of fan fiction writers posting stories based on the BBC show Doctor Who's characters have been told by the BBC to stop posting their fiction online. It calls on them to remove their work from the public domain, arguing that they are infringing on copyright. The BBC advises that while anyone is, “welcome to write Doctor Who fiction for your own enjoyment, but [it] reminds you that it is not permitted for you to publish this work either in print or online.” The BBC are also targeting the fan creators of Who audio adventures and homage videos that use clips from the show. This last includes clips for review purposes. In copyright law, the use of excerpts from books and book covers is copyright free for review purposes.

Jodie Whittaker is to step down from Doctor Who 'in the autumn . Jodie Whittaker was the second woman to play the Doctor, debuting in 2018 . (The first, of course, being Joanna Lumley towards the end of a two-part adventure, 'The Curse of Fatal Death', for Comic Relief in 1999 ( it is on YouTube ). Jodie's three years in the role were only marred by show-runner Chris Chibnal whose heavy-handed episode moralising had all the subtlety of a miners' outing. Fortunately, Chibnal is also leaving the show. The only shame is we will not be able to see whether Jodie would have flourished more with a different showrunner. Jodie will complete her autumnal season and then next year ( 2022 ) there will be three Doctor Who specials beginning with one on New Year's Day. The last of these (autumn 2022) will see a regeneration. The episode will also be part of the BBC's centenary celebrations. Word has it that the autumnal season will not consist of standalone episodes but a clearly defined plot arc. If so, this is something to look forward to. Season plot arcs takes us back to the Tenant years. You can see the teaser trailer here .

Alastair Reynolds on his latest book, Inhibitor Phase , in two YouTube interviews . First up, a half-hour interview by Forbidden Planet . Then there's an hour's worth of interview and some brief explorations of his garden work place with an interviewer not knowing the 'Galileo 7'… in an MDC video . This last is rather good so worth making a cup of tea/coffee and settling down to watch it.

N. K. Jemisin Teaches Fantasy and Science Fiction Writing . The winner of the Hugo Award for three consecutive years for her 'Broken Earth' trilogy, N. K. Jemisin will now teach prospective writers how to create a world from scratch, develop compelling characters, and get published. You can see the trailer for her master class here .

Amazon pays a little more tax as sales rise by 50% . Amazon's total sales in the UK, rose to £20.63 billion (US$28 billion) during 2020 - up by more than 50% from £13.73 billion (US$18.7 billion) in 2019. Last financial year (2020/1) the firm paid £492 million in direct taxation, up by more than two-thirds compared with the £293 million (US$399m) it paid in the previous year. Yet Amazon's key UK business reportedly paid just £3.8 million more corporation tax last year than in 2019/20. ++++ French tax authorities recently settled disputes with Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon over their operations in the country over the last decade.

Following Amazon inaction, fans get pirated copy of the Hugo-winning Blindsight taken down from the Amazon website . If you are going to rip off a science fiction book then steal a good one, which is what pirates did to Peter Watts Blindsight . Peter launched a copyright infringement notice through Amazon's official channels, but Amazon was "being its usual dickish self in terms of acting on it". Nor could he post reviews on the pirated copy's page alerting prospective buyers to the book's fraudulent provenance as he had "not met the minimum eligibility requirements" ( i.e. had not given them enough money). So Peter used social media to ask his readers for help . Fans posted reviews alerting prospective buyers and a day later Amazon took the pirated book page down. That is they took down the pirated book page down but then accused some legitimate book dealers of piracy… Peter assumes that this is because Amazon's bots don't speak English very well, and when he said "here is the link to the copyrighted material, and over here is the link to the material that infringes upon it" they just mindlessly lumped all links together as "infringing". As he opined, you can't really blame Amazon for not hiring actual people to deal with these issues; why, that might reduce their profit margin by some fraction of a percent… So he then had to try to get these legitimate enterprises unblacklisted.

Amazon to open US department stores . Amazon already has some physical bookshops in the US; the first being in Seattle in 2015, before creating grocery and gadget shops. Earlier this year ( 2021 ), the online retailer had overtaken Walmart as the biggest seller of clothes and footwear in the US, partly due to the CoVID-19-linked boom in online retail. The first Amazon department stores are expected to be located in Ohio and California, with retail spaces expected to be around 30,000 square feet. Although this is much smaller than most department stores, which typically occupy around 100,000 square feet, the new stores would still be larger than the company's current physical shop spaces.

Stanislaw Lem centenary celebrated in Vienna . The summer saw the Austrian capital celebrate the Polish science-fiction grandmaster Stanislaw Lem, who was born a century ago. Lem's centenary is being celebrated in Poland as the Year of Lem, and Vienna, the writer's home in the 1980s, joined in over the summer, staging a series of musical events collectively dubbed the Lem Festival.

Stephen Hawking's collection to be preserved . The entire contents of Stephen Hawking’s office will be preserved as part of the Science Museum group collection and the Cambridge University Library, with selected highlights going on display at the Science Museum in 2022. Also included is a large collection of photographs, papers and correspondence showing how, from his home in Cambridge, he communicated with popes, US presidents and leading scientists of the age, including Nobel Prize winners Kip Thorne and Roger Penrose as well as his scripts from The Simpsons and The Big Bang Theory . The University of Cambridge hopes to digitise the collection in the Cambridge Digital Library, where Hawking’s work will be featured side by side alongside Isaac Newton and Charles Darwin.

J. K. Rowling seriously considered writing Harry Potter under a pseudonym and confirmed she conceived his series on a delayed, crowded rail train . The Poet Laureate has Gone to his Shed is a BBC Radio 4 series in which the Poet Laureate, Simon Armitage, talks to poets and writers in his garden shed. An episode at the end of July had J. K. Rowling as the guest. She revealed that she too writes in a shed-like outhouse in her garden. Like Simon's, it too is devoid of internet access so as to rid distraction. She revealed that she had seriously considered writing Harry Potter under a pseudonym using the name 'Oliver'. She also said that she and her publisher decided to use the gender neutral 'J. K.' abbreviation as boys as well as girls would likely enjoy the Harry potter books. She confirmed the story that the idea for Harry Potter came to her on a long-delayed and crowded train from Manchester to London. Before Potter was published, she wrote in cafes. Alas that option is not open to her now. She has, though, given some cafes some publicity in return for all the time she spent there writing and not eating. She said that she always wanted to be a writer ever since she realised that the stories her mother read to her were written by someone. With regards to writing, she says that her drafts are all hand written and outlines are in notebooks (which nobody has ever seen). The advantage, she said, of hand writing drafts is that using a word processor sees early versions deleted and once gone, are gone. The problem here is that sometimes she finds dialogue or a scene simply has not worked and that she realised that an earlier version had a better staring point for taking in a slightly different direction. Hand-written records are therefore very valuable. Simon Armitage confirmed that he too writes by hand. He said it was important for a writer to access the archaeology of the writing process. As to criticism of – not her work but – her views, being famous means that anything she says will reach many. Rowling said that one of the quotes she has on her writing wall is Kinglsely Amis's "if you are not going to annoy somebody then what is the point of writing." Having said that, she does not go out of her way to annoy snowflakes but she does not want success to make her cowardly. Subsequent to the 'Potter' books, J. K. Rowling had been writing crime novels as Robert Galbraith . (The lawyer who outed her was fined £1,000 for breaching privacy rules .) Initially, though the Galbraith books had had critical acclaim, they had no commercial success, that came following the outing . Simon Armitage asked Rowling as to choose her favourite of two other well-known crime writers: Ruth Randall or P. D. James. Rowling, with difficulty went for P. D. James. You can hear the programme here .

Bloomsbury to celebrate Harry Potter's 25th anniversary . 2022 sees the 25th anniversary of the first 'Harry Potter' book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone by J K Rowling. In January ( 2022 ) the paperback edition of the book, illustrated by Jonny Duddle, will be updated with silver foil. As part of the celebrations, Harry Potter Book Night in February will have 'Magical Journeys' as its theme, and a raft of promotions, partnerships and digital advertising will be deployed around the 2022 World Book Day (23rd April). February will also see Bloomsbury launch four Hogwarts House Edition Box Sets. Each set will spotlight one of the Hogwarts' Houses and include all seven books with new covers and illustrations created by artist Levi Pinfold. In March, The Tales of Beedle the Bard , illustrated by Chris Riddell, will also be getting a new paperback edition with a new cover and exclusive artwork of Harry, Hermione and Ron. In June, a commemorative hardback of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone will be published. The hardback will have the original cover and artwork by Thomas Taylor, but it will also include never-before-seen bonus material. Only 500 hardback copies of the book were released in 1997; however, it quickly became a best-seller, and since then, over 500 million copies have been sold in over 80 languages. Special events will celebrate Harry Potter's birthday on 31st July and extend through September to mark the yearly return to Hogwarts.

Harper Collins sees huge global growth of nearly 17% . The end of last year's ( 2020 ) final quarter saw Harper Collins' global growth up 23% and £75.5 million (US$102m) over the same quarter the previous year. Since then Harper have published the end of their financial year results (to 30th June 2021) that revealed that full-year revenues increased £229 million (US$319m) to £1.4 billion (US$2bn), from £1.2 billion (US$1.7bn) the previous year: growth of 16.7%.

George R. R. Martin has been awarded a doctorate from the college of which he is an alumni . In 1970, Martin earned a degree in journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism in Evanston, Illinois, graduating summa cum laude ; he went on to complete his Masters in journalism in 1971, also from Medill. In his acceptance speech he noted that the US was divided back then as it is today. Today we have racism as an issue, back then it was called civil rights. Sexism, back in the 1970s it was women's liberation. Today's income inequality was decades ago called poverty. However, the biggest issue of the 1970s was the Vietnam War. This had been pitched to the US as necessary for if they did not defeat Viet Cong in Vietnam then they would be fighting them in the US… George R. R. Martin had not questioned matters until he was given a class assignment on the origins of the war. The deeper he looked into the subject the more uncomfortable he became: this was not the story he had been told. It was the facts that changed his mind. (He became a conscientious objector.) Unless you get your facts right, you have no hope of arriving at the truth. If a journalist gets a fact wrong, even a small, trivial one, then those that pick it up will wonder what else is wrong in the story. Those that fail to pick it up will be mislead: either outcome is unsatisfactory. Falsehoods are never acceptable in a news story; either intentional or unintentional. George said that he is so fearful of where we are today in this world. He said he would never have guessed that the US would become more divided than it was in 1971, yet it is. Yet, back then readers might not like what they read in the editorials of a newspaper with a particular political leaning, but they trusted the front page news columns. Those days have gone. Broadcast news has become politicised. Opinions, once confined to editorial have migrated into news columns. The concept of objectivity belongs on the species endangered list. All of this has eroded the public's faith in journalists. George said that in his fiction he has written about dragons, vampires and faster-than-light space travel, but none are as fantastical as the conspiracy theories that many today subscribe. He never wanted a journalist to tell him what to think – he could think for himself – he just wanted to be informed of the facts. The internet is the greatest depository of human knowledge but is also the home of the BIG lie and a thousand of little lies, and millions of little mistakes and bumbles. We have to do better, you cannot build on a foundation of mis-truths. This is up to the generation graduating today… You can check any errors in our summary coverage by watching his 21 minute speech here . (And, of course, the rise of fake news is one reason we provide the primary research citation reference in our science news coverage on these seasonal news pages.)

Alastair Reynolds has delivered his next book to Gollancz: it is due out in the latter half of 2022 . Called Eversion becomes his eighteenth novel from Hachette's Orion SF/F imprint Gollancz. It is the ninth novel in the ten-book deal he has s with Gollancz/Orion/Hachette. It's his nineteenth if you include his Doctor Who title, and his twentieth if allowing for the collaboration, The Medusa Chronicles . Eversion is a standalone novella outside of any of his sequences, such as 'Revelation Space'. It is a first contact story with a "big dumb (or not so dumb) object" but it's a fair bit weirder than that summary might make you think, with what he says is an unusual approach to both theme and narrative viewpoint. It starts on a sailing ship in the at the very beginning of the 19th century when the ship's surgeon appears to be in a 12:01 or Groundhog Day situation… He added, he wanted 'wanted to try delivering a short, sharp, shock of SF.' ++++ More Alastair Reynolds at the end of this Books & Publishing section .

Alan Moore signs on with Bloomsbury . Though having announced his retirement from writing comics Alan Moore – the author of the graphic novels The Ballad of Halo Jones , V for Vendetta and Watchmen – has signed with Bloomsbury for a six figure sum for two projects. One is a fantasy quintet titled Long London , which will launch in 2024. The series will move from the “shell-shocked and unravelled” London of 1949 to “a version of London just beyond our knowledge”, encompassing murder, magic and madness. Bloomsbury said it “promises to be epic and unforgettable, a tour-de-force of magic and history”. The second is a collection of short stories.

Disney have settled with Alan Dean Foster . Alan Dean Foster is the author of a number of SF film novelisations, but, when Disney took over the rights to the Alien and Star Wars franchises, they reportedly refused to pay him royalties for his books . The SF Writers of America (SFWA) reports that Alan Dean Foster’s missing royalties owed by Disney have been resolved, however, about a dozen additional authors have requested assistance from the organization, including the authors of Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, Indiana Jones, and multiple other properties. SFWA has provided Disney with the names of authors who are similarly missing royalty statements and payments going back years. The SFWA has formed the #DisneyMustPay Joint Task Force with the Authors Guild, Horror Writers Association, National Writers Union, Novelists, Inc., International Thriller Writers, the International Association of Media Tie-In Writers, Romance Writers of America and Sisters in Crime to identify and guide authors who might be owed money. The task force seeks Disney to: Disney needs to: 1. Honour contracts now held by Disney and its subsidiaries. 2. Provide royalty payments and statements to all affected authors. 3. Update their licensing page with an FAQ for writers about how to handle missing royalties. 4. Create a clear, easy-to-find contact person or point for affected authors. 5. Cooperate with author organizations that are providing support to authors and agents. Franchises affected also include: Spiderman , Predator , Stargate , Indiana Jones and Buffy the Vampire Slayer . Apparently, Disney has declined to cooperate with the task force in identifying affected authors, they seem to be reluctant to engage with authors who have a lower profile. Should you wish to support the campaign then the social media hash-tag is #DisneyMustPay.

Phillip Pullman has given up writing! Shock, horror, drama, probe… . No, panic not, he is not giving up being an author. To date the 'His Dark Materials' author has penned his books by hand. However due to growing arthritis he has had to give up writing by hand and go digital using a keyboard, which is something he hates. He also misses making corrections by hand, something he has done for fifty years saying, "it works, I know it works." Analogue power.

Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy (Book 3: Lesser Evil) by Timothy Zahn, Del Rey, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-15008-7. For thousands of years The Chiss Ascendancy has been an island of calm, a centre of power, and a beacon of integrity. Led by the Nine Ruling Families, their leadership stands as a bulwark of stability against the Chaos of the Unknown Regions. But that stability has been eroded by a cunning foe that winnows away trust and loyalty in equal measure. Bonds of fidelity have given way to lines of division among the families. Despite the efforts of the Expansionary Defense Fleet, the Ascendancy slips closer and closer toward civil war. The Chiss are no strangers to war. Their mythic status in the Chaos was earned through conflict and terrible deeds, some long buried. Until now. To ensure the Ascendancy's future, Thrawn will delve deep into its past, uncovering the dark secrets surrounding the ascension of the First Ruling Family. But the truth of a family's legacy is only as strong as the legend that supports it. Even if that legend turns out to be a lie. To secure the salvation of the Ascendancy, is Thrawn willing to sacrifice everything? Including the only home he has ever known?

Screams from the Void by Anne Tibbets, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$32.95 / US$24.95, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58573-7. For two years in deep space, the freighter Demeter and a small crew have collected botanical life from other planets. It’s a lesson in patience and hell. Mechanics Ensign Reina is ready to jump ship, if only because her abusive ex is also aboard, as well as her overbearing boss. It’s only after a foreign biological creature sneaks aboard and wreaks havoc on the ship and crew that Reina must find her grit – and maybe create a gadget or two – to survive...that is, if the crew members don’t lose their sanity and turn on each other in the process

The End of Men by Christina Sweeney-Baird, Harper Collins, £12.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-008-40793-3. Written in 2018 and acquired by the publisher in February 2020, The End of Men is a prescient novel about the effects of a global pandemic, but goes further to look at what happens when the virus is gender-specific, and 90% of the male population has died. Reimagining our world through a female lens, the novel explores the impact of the end of men on fertility, governance, politics, technology and more, while the careful and poignant portraits of love and relationships bind the science of this novel into something utterly human, and all too real… Glasgow, 2025. Dr Amanda Maclean is called to treat a young man with a mild fever. Within three hours he dies. This is how it begins. The mysterious illness sweeps through the hospital with deadly speed. The victims are all men. Dr Maclean raises the alarm, but the sickness spreads to every corner of the globe. Threatening families. Governments. Countries.

Invisible Sun by Charles Stross, Tor, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-447-24759-3. Two parallel versions of America are trapped in a cold war. Two versions of America are locked in conflict. America is caught in a deadly arms race with its rival, the USA. And this parallel world enemy has technology decades ahead of its own. Yet America might just self-combust first, as the Republic's leader has died. And he leaves a crippling power vacuum. Without the First Man’s support, Minister Miriam Bernstein must face her oldest government adversary as he accuses her of treason. It seems Miriam is trying to resurrect the monarchy. However, the truth is far more complex – and all factions will soon face a disaster of even greater proportions. In their drive to explore other timelines, hi-tech America has awakened an alien threat. This force destroyed humanity on one version of earth. And if the two superpowers don’t take action, it will do the same to both their timelines.

Termination Shock by Neal Stephenson, Harper Collins, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-008-40437-6. Neal Stephenson’s sweeping, prescient new novel transports readers to a near-future world where the greenhouse effect has inexorably resulted in a whirling-dervish troposphere of super-storms, rising sea levels, global flooding, merciless heat waves, and virulent, deadly pandemics. One man has a Big Idea for reversing global warming, a master plan perhaps best described as ‘elemental’. But will it work?

Star Wars: The Rising Storm (The High Republic) by Cavan Scott, Del Rey, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-10189-8. The heroes of the High Republic era return to face a shattered peace and a fearsome foe, following the dramatic events of Light of the Jedi. In the wake of the Great Hyperspace Disaster and the heroism of the Jedi, the Republic continues to grow, bringing more worlds together under a single unified banner. Under the leadership of Chancellor Lina Soh, the spirit of unity extends throughout the galaxy, with the Jedi and the newly established Starlight Beacon station at the vanguard. In celebration, the chancellor plans The Republic Fair, a showcase of the possibilities and the peace of the expanding Republic-a peace the Jedi hope to foster. Stellan Gios, Bell Zettifar, Elzar Mann, and others join the event as ambassadors of harmony. But as the eyes of the galaxy turn toward the Fair, so too does the fury of the Nihil. Their leader, Marchion Ro, is intent on destroying this unity. His storm descends on the pageantry and celebration, sowing chaos and exacting revenge. As the Jedi struggle to curb the carnage of the rampaging Nihil, they come face-to-face with the true fear their enemy plans to unleash across the galaxy-the kind of fear from which even the Force cannot shield them.

Black Sci-Fi Short Stories edited by Tia Ross, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$40 / US$30, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-839-64480-1. Dystopia, apocalypse, gene-splicing, cloning and colonisation are explored here by new authors and combined with writing of an older tradition (by authors such as W.E.B. Du Bois, Martin R. Delany, Sutton E. Griggs, Pauline Hopkins and Edward Johnson) whose first-hand experience of slavery and denial created their living dystopia. With a foreword by A Temi Oh and an introduction by Dr. Sandra M. Grayson, author of Visions of the Third Millennium: Black science fiction novelists write the future (2003). This focuses on an area of science fiction which has not received the attention it deserves. Many of the themes in science fiction reveal the world as it is to others, show us how to improve it, and give voice to the many different expressions of a future for humankind…

Inhibitor Phase by Alastair Reynolds, Gollancz, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-575-09072-9. From the depths of space to the ruins of empire, this is a stealthy space opera… Fleeing the ‘wolves’ – the xenocidal alien machines known as Inhibitors – Miguel de Ruyter has protected his family and community from attack for forty years, sheltering in the caves of an airless, battered world called Michaelmas. But when a one-way mission, with a destructive mandate, goes wrong, Miguel will find the lone survivor knows far more about him than she’s letting on… This is a return to Revelation Space and the late phase in the sequence. It has been written as a standalone but there are places and societies that Reynolds' regulars will recognise.

To Sleep in a Sea of Stars by Christopher Paolini, Tor, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-04652-6. Space opera. During a routine survey mission on an uncolonised planet, exobiologists Kira Navárez finds an alien relic that thrusts her into the wonders and nightmares of first contact. Epic space battles for the fate of humanity take her to the farthest reaches of the galaxy and, in the process, transform not only her, but the entire course of history.

Notes from the Burning Age by Claire North, Orbit, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51475-8. There was a time when the world burned… Now, many years on, some want to set the fire again. Once, the spirits of the mountain, sea and sky rose against humankind. They punished us for the heresies of the Burning Age – the time when we cared so little for the world that it went up in flames. We learned to fear them, honour them, and in the centuries of peace which followed, the spirits slept. When Ven, a holy man, gets caught up in the political scheming of the populist Brotherhood, he finds himself in the middle of a war. And as the land burns again, the great spirits stir… Click on the title link for a standalone review.

The Origins of Science Fiction by Michael Newton, Oxford University Press, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-198-85361-9. Anthology. A selection of science-fiction tales from the close of the ‘Romantic’ period to the end of the First World War. It gathers together classic short stories, from Edgar Allan Poe’s playful hoaxes to Gertrude Barrows Bennett’s feminist fantasy. In this way, the book shows the vitality and literary diversity of the field, and also expresses something of the potent appeal of the visionary, the fascination with science, and the allure of an imagined future that characterised this period.

Radio Life by Derek B. Miller, Jo Fletcher Books, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-40861-4. A political thriller set in a post-apocalyptic world: will ignorance save us – or doom us for ever? When Lilly was first Chief Engineer at The Commonwealth, nearly fifty years ago, the Central Archive wasn’t yet the known world’s greatest repository of knowledge, its scribes copying every bit of found material and sending them by Archive Runners to hidden locations for safe-keeping. But times change. Recently, the Keepers have started gathering to the east of Yellow Ridge – thousands upon thousands of them – and every one of them is determined to burn the Central Archive to the ground, no matter the cost. The tribe is possessed by an irrational fear that bringing back the ancient knowledge will destroy the world all over again – and this time, for good. To prevent that, they will do anything. Fourteen days ago the Keepers chased sixteen year- old Archive Runner Elimisha into a forbidden Gone World Tower and brought the entire thing down on her. Instead of being killed, she found herself in an ancient unmapped bomb shelter, with a cache of food and fresh water, a two-way radio like the one Lilly’s been working on for years… and something else. Something that calls itself ‘the internet’. Click on the title link for a standalone review.

Beyond the Hallowed Sky - Lightspeed Trilogy 1 by Ken MacLeod, Orbit, pbk, £8.99, ISBN 978-0-356-51479-6. When a brilliant scientist gets a letter from herself about faster-than-light travel, she doesn’t know what to believe. The equations work, but her paper is discredited – and soon the criticism is more than scientific. Exiled by the establishment, she gets an offer to build her starship from an unlikely source. But in the heights of Venus and on a planet of another star, a secret is already being uncovered that will shake humanity to its foundations. Award-winning science fiction author Ken MacLeod begins a new space opera trilogy by imagining humankind on the precipice of discovery - the invention of faster-than-light travel unlocks a universe of new possibilities, and new dangers… Ken trained as a scientist and elsewhere in this season's (autumn 2021) edition he lets us know the 10 scientists of the 20th century that inspired him .

Elsewhere by Dean Koontz, Harper Collins, £6.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-008-29129-7. Jeff Coltrane is raising his daughter Amity on his own, ever since his wife Michelle went missing seven years ago. Then one day his friend Ed hands into Jeff’s care a small box containing ‘the key to everything’. Giving in to temptation, he opens the box and activates the key. It offers three options: HOME, SELECT or RETURN. Somewhere out there in the multiverse, Michelle is still alive. But dare Jeff and Amity use the key to track her down?

AI 2041: Ten visions for our future by Kai-Fu Lee & Chen Qiufan, Ebury, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-753-55901-7. In this ground-breaking blend of imaginative storytelling and scientific forecasting, a pioneering Artificial Intelligence (AI) expert and a leading writer of speculative fiction join forces to answer an imperative question: How will artificial intelligence change our world within twenty years? AI will be the defining development of the twenty-first century. Within two decades, aspects of daily human life will be unrecognizable. AI will generate unprecedented wealth, revolutionize medicine and education through human-machine symbiosis, and create brand new forms of communication and entertainment. In liberating us from routine work, however, AI will also challenge the organizing principles of our economic and social order. Meanwhile, AI will bring new risks in the form of autonomous weapons and smart technology that inherits human bias. AI is at a tipping point, and people need to wake up both to AI's radiant pathways and its existential perils for life as we know it. In this provocative, utterly original work of "scientific fiction," Kai-Fu Lee, the former president of Google China and bestselling author of AI Superpowers , joins forces with celebrated novelist Chen Qiufan to imagine our world in 2041 and how it will be shaped by AI. In ten short stories, set twenty years in the future, they introduce readers to an array of 2041 settings: In San Francisco, a new industry, "job reallocation," arises to serve displaced workers; In Tokyo, a music fan is swept up in an immersive form of celebrity worship; In Mumbai, a teenage girl rebels when AI gets in the way of romance; In Seoul, virtual teachers offer orphaned twins new ways to learn and connect; In Munich, a rogue quantum computer scientist's revenge plot imperils the world.

XX by Rian Hughes, Picador, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1509-88967-9. A novel with loads of graphics. Wrapping stories within stories, Rian Hughes’ XX unleashes the full narrative potential of graphic design. It uses the visual culture of the twentieth century to ask us who we think we are – and where we may be headed next. At Jodrell Bank a mysterious signal of extraterrestrial origin has been detected. Jack Fenwick, artificial intelligence expert and on the autistic spectrum, thinks he can decode it. But when he and his associates at Hoxton tech startup Intelligencia find a way to step into the alien realm the signal encodes, they discover that it’s already occupied – by ghostly entities that may come from our own past. Have these ‘DMEn’ (Digital Memetic Entities) been created by persons unknown for such an eventuality? Are they our first line of defence in a coming war, not for territory, but for our minds? Including transcripts from NASA debriefs, newspaper and magazine articles, fictitious Wikipedia pages, a seventeenth century treatise called Cometographia by Johannis Hevelius, and a spread on the so far undeciphered written language of Easter Island, Rongorongo, from a book called Language Lost: Undeciphered Scripts of the Ancient World . There is no book quite like this. The battle for your mind has already begun.

The Black Locomotive by Rian Hughes, Picador, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-07442-0. A mysterious alien artefact lies below the city of London. London is built from concrete, steel and the creative urge. Old technology gives way to the new. Progress is inevitable - but is it more fragile than its inhabitants realise? A strange anomaly is uncovered in the new top-secret Crossrail extension being built under Buckingham Palace. It is an archaeological puzzle, one that may transform our understanding of history - and the origins of London itself. And if our modern world falls, we may have to turn to the technology of the past in order to save our future.

The Apollo Murders by Chris Hadfield, Quercus, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-40685-6. The far side of the Moon, 1973. Three astronauts are trapped in a tiny Apollo module, and one of them has murder on the mind… From astronaut Chris Hadfield comes an exceptional Cold War thriller from the dark heart of the Space Race. As Russian and American crews sprint for a secret bounty hidden away on the Moon’s surface, old rivalries blossom and the political stakes are stretched to breaking point back on Earth. Houston flight controller Kazimieras ‘Kaz’ Zemeckis must do all he can to keep the NASA crew together, while staying one step ahead of his Soviet rivals. But not everyone on board Apollo 18 is quite who they appear to be.

Deep Wheel Orcadia by Harry Josephine Giles, Picador, £10.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-06660-9. Deep Wheel Orcadia is a first: a science-fiction verse novel written in the Orcadian dialect, it is also the first full-length book in the Orkney language in over 50 years. comes with a delightfully readable and witty English translation that allows us to get up close and intimate with a tongue very unfamiliar to most of us: as a result, we have the sense not only of immersion in a new landscape and community, but of learning a new language as we go. The rich and large cast of Deep Wheel Orcadia weaves a compelling tale around themes of place and belonging, work and economy, generation and gender politics, love and desire – all with the lightness of touch, fluency and musicality one might expect of one the most naturally talented poets to have emerged from Scotland in recent years. Harry Josephine Giles hails from Orkney, and is already widely known as a fine poet and spellbindingly original performer; Deep Wheel Orcadia , however, unquestionably goes where no poet has gone before… The author is a writer and performer from Orkney, living in Edinburgh, whose collection Tonguit was shortlisted for the Forward Prize for Best First Collection, and The Games for the Edwin Morgan Poetry Award and Saltire Prize for Best Collection.

Never by Ken Follett, Macmillan, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-07693-6. A thriller with an SFnal edge, the prospect of World War III. Expertly researched and set against a global stage, Never takes you on a high-stakes journey from the heat of the Sahara Desert to the political arenas of North America, East Asia and beyond, and sees a world edging closer to an unprecedented global crisis…

Furious Heaven by Kate Elliott, Ad Astra - Head of Zeus, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-800-24324-8. Action, space battles and intrigue abound in the second in a galactic-scale, gender-swapped space opera trilogy inspired by the life of Alexander the Great. Princess Sun and her formidable mother, Queen-Marshal Eirene, have defeated and driven out an invading fleet of the Phene Empire. Their joint command has proven effective and their enemy appears cowed, though success is not without its price. Their once-mighty fleets depleted, Sun and Eirene must work together to rebuild and consolidate their victory. But on the eve of a bold attack, unexpected tragedy strikes. Princess Sun will have to step out of her mother's shadow and take charge, or lose the throne for good. But, will she be content with the pragmatic path laid out by her mother? Or will she forge her own legend despite all the forces arrayed against her? All the while, the Empire remains strong and undeterred. Their rulers are determined to squash the upstart republic once and for all – by any means necessary.

Minecraft: The Dragon by Nicky Drayden, Del Rey, £12.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-15031-5. Take flight with the ender dragon in this official Minecraft novel! When a desert town is threatened by pillager raids, a young adventurer turns to a newborn dragon to save her home. Zetta is the best potion-maker in the village of Sienna Dunes. Okay, maybe she's the only potion-maker in the village of Sienna Dunes. And maybe her potions don't exactly work like they're supposed to all the time. But when her village is menaced by a pack of illagers, only Zetta can see that the traditional ways won't keep Sienna Dunes safe anymore. Zetta journeys to her eccentric aunt's workshop outside town to search for an answer and finds a lot more than she bargained for. A mysterious egg hatches into a scaly creature with purple eyes, black wings, and poisonous breath. It can't possibly be the mythical ender dragon… can it? And if it is, can Zetta raise it to be the saviour her village needs? The threat of the illagers is growing fast, and Zetta's accidental dragon is growing even faster. With the help of her two best friends and her daydreaming little cousin, Zetta must train the scariest (and scaliest) baby in the Overworld. But when the dragon is fully grown, will it save Sienna Dunes? Or will it spell the village's end?.

The Most Important Comic Book on Earth by DK, DK, £15.45 / US$30, trdpbk, UK ISBN 978-0-241-51351-4 / USA ISBN 978-0-744-04282-5. This graphic collection brings together the best comic strips in the Rewriting Extinction project , a global collaboration for planetary change, bringing together a diverse team of 300 leading environmentalists, artists, authors, actors, filmmakers, musicians, and more to present over 120 stories to save the world. Whether it's inspirational tales from celebrity names such as Cara Delevingne and Andy Serkis, hilarious webcomics from War and Peas and Ricky Gervais, artworks by leading illustrators David Mack and Tula Lotay, calls to action from activists George Monbiot and Jane Goodall, or powerful stories by Brian Azzarello and Amy Chu, each of the comics in this anthology will support projects and organizations fighting to save the planet and Rewrite Extinction…. See the news item in our science and SF interface section below

Doctor Who: The Essential Terrance Dicks Volume 2 by Terrance Dicks, Target – BBC Books, £25, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-785-94735-3. Volume Two contains, complete and unabridged: Doctor Who and the Genesis of the Daleks , Doctor Who and the Pyramids of Mars , Doctor Who and the Talons of Weng-Chiang , Doctor Who and the Horror of Fang Rock and Doctor Who and the Five Doctors . This also has a foreword by Robert Webb.

Doctor Who: The Essential Terrance Dicks Volume 1 by Terrance Dicks, Target – BBC Books, £25 / Can$53.95, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-785-94735-3. Terrance Dicks became Script Editor of Doctor Who in 1968, co-writing Patrick Troughton’s classic final serial, 'The War Games', and editing the show throughout the entire Jon Pertwee era to 1974. He wrote many iconic episodes and serials for the show after, including Tom Baker's first episode as the Fourth Doctor, Robot', 'Horror at Fang Rock' in 1977, 'State of Decay' in 1980, and the 20th anniversary special, 'The Five Doctors' in 1983. This is the first of a two-volume set, and contains: Doctor Who and the Dalek Invasion of Earth , Doctor Who and the Abominable Snowmen , Doctor Who and the Wheel in Space , Doctor Who and the Auton Invasion and Doctor Who and the Day of the Daleks . This also has a foreword by Frank Cottrell-Boyce.

Our Child of Two Worlds by Stephen Cox, Jo Fletcher Books, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-787-47161-0. In rescuing Cory from those wanting his powers for their own ends, Molly and Gene Myers fell in love with each other, and this remarkable child. Now, with war raging in Vietnam and superpowers threatening annihilation, there is even worse danger approaching from the stars. Cory’s people are their only hope against the terrifying invaders – but their arrival means Cory’s departure… which will break Molly’s heart.

Viral by Robin Cook, Macmillan, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-05937-3. family's exposure to a rare yet deadly virus puts them at the centre of a terrifying new danger to mankind – and pulls back the curtain on a healthcare system powered by greed and corruption. Brian Murphy and his family are enjoying a relaxing summer vacation when his wife, Emma, comes down with mild flu-like symptoms. Their leisurely return home to New York City quickly turns into a race to the ER when her condition dramatically deteriorates. At the hospital, she is diagnosed with Eastern Equine Encephalitis, a rare and highly lethal mosquito-borne viral disease caught during one of their evening cookouts. Worse still, Brian and Emma’s young daughter exhibits alarming signs of the same illness. An already harrowing hospital stay turns even more fraught when Brian receives a staggering hospital bill that his insurer refuses to pay out on, citing dubious clauses in his policy. Forced to choose between the health of his family and bills he can’t afford, and furious at both an indifferent healthcare system and the lack of public awareness about a virus that poses a growing threat, Brian vows to seek justice. As he uncovers the dark side of a historically ruthless industry that preys on the sick and defenceless, it becomes clear he must take his revenge against those responsible by whatever means necessary.

The Key to Fury by Kristin Cast, Head of Zeus, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-838-93394-4. Billed by the publisher as for fans of Vox , The Handmaid's Tale and The Power comes the second book in Kristin Cast's dystopian series. Safety comes with a price. Change comes with a cost. The Key Corporation has kept Westfall safe from pandemics for the last fifty years. But that's not all they've done... After discovering the shocking truth behind the Key Corporation, Elodie and Aiden have managed to escape in search of New Dawn - the stronghold for the Eos resistance movement. There, they can fight for a better world, one where everyone can decide their own futures. But things aren't always as they seem, and as they navigate the tricky paths between perception and reality, freedom and fighting for survival, the two young rebels must discover who they can trust, even as they learn more about who they really are…

The Shattered Skies by John Birmingham, Ad Astra - Head of Zeus, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-789-54595-1. Wide-screen space opera. Part two of a violently energetic, three-part military SF extravaganza. Centuries after they were defeated and exiled to Dark Space, the Sturm have returned. Disgusted by the new technologies humankind have come to depend on, they intend to liberate us, by force if necessary. With their advanced tech rendered null by the Sturm’s attack, humanity face certain annihilation. Their only hope lies with a few brave souls who survived the initial onslaught: the Commander of the Royal Armadalen Navy’s only surviving warship; a soldier sentenced to die; a young royal, forced to flee when her home planet is overrun and her entire family executed; the leader of an outlaw band; and the infamous hero of the first war with the Sturm hundreds of years ago. If they are to stand any chance of survival, these five heroes must shed their modern technology and become the enemy. Their resistance might be humanity’s only hope.

Tomorrow by Chris Beckett, Corvus, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-786-49935-6. Tomorrow I’m going to begin my novel… A would-be author has taken time out from life in the city to live in a cabin by a river and write a novel. And not just any novel. A novel that will avoid all the pitfalls and limitations of other novels, a novel that will include everything . At first these new surroundings are so idyllic that it’s hard to find the motivation to get started. And then, in all its brutality, the outside world intervenes... Ranging constantly backwards and forwards in time and space, Tomorrow becomes a restless search for meaning in a precarious and elusive world.

Galaxias by Stephen Baxter, Gollancz, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22886-3. What would happen to the world if the Sun went out? By the middle of the twenty-first century, humanity has managed to overcome a series of catastrophic events and maintain some sense of stability. Space exploration has begun again. Science has led the way. But then one day, the sun is extinguished. Solar panels are useless, and the world begins to freeze. The Earth begins to fall out of its orbit. The end is nigh. Someone has sent us a sign.