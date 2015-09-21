|
|
Autumn 2021
Editorial Comment & Staff Stuff
EDITORIAL COMMENT
The 2021 Worldcon has a new Chair who deserves best wishes from all in the SF Worldcon community. We need to remember, she has taken over following the successive resignations of the convention's former co-chairs one of which was due to the continued abuse conrunners and others are receiving from a minority of self-righteous, perfervid, strident Worldcon fans.
STAFF STUFF
Some change in our book review panel. Stepping down from the panel we have Jane O'Reilly and Allen Stroud: Jane is juggling raising a family with writing, and Allen has his spare time full recently being elected Chair of the British SF Association. They have both given a few years reviewing for SF² Concatenation. Maybe – as has often happened with past reviewers and article contributors following a suitable break – we will be seeing them again at some stage in the future? Meanwhile we wish them well and all the best in their SFnal endeavours.
Our original home city's population has passed nine million. Though having a defined, green-belted border, London is huge with its outer boroughs stretching in to the home counties of Surrey, Sussex, Berkshire, Hertfordshire, Essex and, of course, Kent. Before its core staff's diaspora a couple of decades ago, many of our SF² Concatenation team were located in London's border in Kent and some maintain links there including with its local SF group. But London has not always been growing.
Elsewhere this issue…
Plus forty (40!) SF/F/H standalone fiction book and non-fiction SF and popular science book reviews. Hopefully something here for every science type who is into SF in this our 34th year. For full details of the latest contents see our What's New page.
|
Autumn 2021
Key SF News & SF Awards
The short-listed nominations for the 2021 Hugo Awards for 'SF achievement' covering the year 2019 have been announced. We normally only give the results for the principal categories: unless they are diehard SF reader fans, few are interested in things like 'best editor' (normally voted from a small poll of US editors) and this is reflected in the numbers nominating in each category. We deem principal categories as those with over 1,000 Worldcon registrants nominating. Whether or not it due to the CoVID pandemic, this year only one category, 'Best Novel', attracted over 1,000 nominating registrants. However, because in the past 'Best Dramatic Presentation Long Form' has also been popular, and because many are interested in films, we have included that category. So, the short-lists for the principal -- 'Best Novel' and 'Best Dramatic Presentation Long Form' -- categories were:-
The 35th Arthur C. Clarke Award short-list has been announced. It is a juried award with a £2,021 cash prize. The short-list consists of:-
The 2020 Kitschies Award shortlists have been announced. The prize, sponsored by Blackwell’s, is given to “the year’s most progressive, intelligent and entertaining fiction that contain elements of the speculative or fantastic." These are juried awards with £2,000 in prize money. The shortlists are by category:-
The six-title 2021 International Booker Prize shortlist includes four works of genre interest.
The Locus Awards have been announced. The short-listed works and winner in the principal SF category, Best SF Novel', were:-
The Nebula Awards have been announced. From the previously announced short-list, the principal category wins, as voted by SF Writers of America, were:-
The Horror Writers' Association Bram Stoker Awards were announced online instead of at the World Horror Convention that was SARS-CoV-2 cancelled this year. The awards are named in honour of the author of the seminal horror novel Dracula. The principal category wins were:-
The Zsoldos Péter Awards for both 2020 and 2021 have been announced. (The 2020 Awards were postponed due to the SARS-CoV-2 / CoVID-19 outbreak.) The award was inaugurated in 1997 in honour of the 20th century Hungarian SF grandmaster author Zsoldos Péter, and was presented at Hungary's natcon until 2015. It is a juried award. The wins were:-
Canada's Aurora Awards short-list announced. The awards are nominated by members of the Canadian Science Fiction and Fantasy Association, for Science Fiction / Fantasy works done in 2020 by Canadians. They will be presented at this years CanCon in October. The 'Best Novel' category short-list consists of:-
The World Fantasy Awards short-list has been announced. The principal category short-lists are:-
The Dragon Awards have been announced. The Awards are presented at the US Daragoncon and voted on by its advanced registrants. They are for works released between 1st July 2020, and 30th, June 2021, which means the award largely covers the time between the end of voting before the convention one year and the next. It also means that titles released early in the summer will get overlooked as folk will not have had time to read them especially it the mass market paperback hasn't yet come out. Anyway, the principal categories (SF, fantasy and horror novel, TV and film) are:
The 2021 Women's Prize for Fiction has gone to Susanna Clarke for Piranesi. The prize comes with £30,000 (US$40,800). Piranesi is a fantasy mystery about a man living alone in a labyrinthine house. Piranesi lives mostly alone in the House, with its labyrinth of vast halls and thousands of statues, with tides that surge through its staircases and clouds that move through the upper rooms. In his notebooks, Piranesi makes a careful record of what he sees… (…and there is a delightful twist at the end.) Having written the Hugo Award winning Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell back in 2004, 17 years on this is Clarke's second novel. She fell ill while promoting her first book and was eventually diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome, dedicated her win to other women "incapacitated by long illness". At the award ceremony in London she said: "As some of you will know, Piranesi was nurtured, written and publicised during a long illness," adding, "It is the book that I never thought I would get to write. I never thought I'd be well enough. So this feels doubly extraordinary." Established in 1996 to celebrate fiction by women, the Women's Prize for Fiction is open to any woman writing novels in English.
ParSec magazine has been launched. Building on last season's news, PS Publishing has now launched ParSec magazine of SF short stories edited by Ian Whates. The first two issues saw contributions from: Dan Abnett, Ken MacLeod, Ramsey Campbell and Mike Carey, among others. In the mix was an interview with Christopher Priest. Ian Whates has said that future issues will also feature non-fiction articles and book reviews.
Batman's Robin has come out as biseχual. First, a bit of a re-cap for our older regulars who may have missed out on goings-on over the years. Robin was originally created by Bob Kane, Bill Finger, and Jerry Robinson, to serve as a junior counterpart to the DC Comics' superhero Batman – becoming the dynamic duo – as a way to attract younger readers. The character's first incarnation, Dick Grayson, debuted in Detective Comics #38 (April 1940). Dick went on to become Nightwing and replaced by Jason Todd in 1983. Jason was then killed off by the Joker in 1989 and in turn was replaced by Tim Drake. (For a while Tim had a stand-in Robin – Drake's girlfriend Stephanie Brown before she became Bat Girl – and then Tim was temoarily succeded by Damian Wayne in 2019 before he returned as Robin.) Phew, now back to the news story…
The 2021 Worldcon, DisCon III, has a new Chair, the immediate Past-President of the SFWA, Mary Robinette Kowal. DisCon III started out with two co-chairs, however, Colette Fozard resigned in January and Bill Lawhorn resigned in June (the latter it is thought due to the backlash on the then Hugo ceremony policy limiting numbers on finalists who consisted of large teams). Mary Robinette Kowal has had experience as a neutral arbitrator reconciling issues with other Worldcons.
The 2021 Worldcon has announced its CoVID-19 policy. Attendees must have proof of vaccination and masks must be worn at the convention. The former necessitates having photo ID (such as driving licence or passport as proof that the name matches with the vaccination certificate). At the moment children under 12 are not currently eligible for vaccination but this may change. Under 12s are eligible for a membership refund as are those unwilling to be vaccinated. The event is held later in the year that usual, 15th – 19th December (2021).
The 2022 Worldcon will be held in Chicago, USA. It will be the 80th SF Worldcon. Its Guests of Honour will be: Charles de Lint (author), Floyd Norman (artist), Eddie Stern & Joe Siclari (fan), and Erle Korshak (first fandom). The Toastmasters will be Annalee Newitz and Charlie Jane Anders.
The 2024 bid for a British Worldcon in Glasgow is still on…. But given the increasing overcrowding problems at recent European Worldcons (London in 2013, Helsinki in 2017, culminating in a jam-packed Dublin in 2019) it seems that the current generation of European Worldconrunners are unable or (worse?) unwilling to curb numbers to fit their venue's size. It would arguably be helpful if the Glasgow 2024 bid team gave a clear steer as to its planning policy on avoiding overcrowding so that those contemplating registering having attending the programme (as opposed to the socialising) as a big draw can decide whether or not to commit a four-figure investment in registration, travel, accommodation and food to attend.
Super Mario game sells for record amount. An unopened Nintendo Super Mario 64 from 1996 was auctioned in Texas, USA, for £1.12 million (US$1.56m). The previous record holder for most expensive game was earlier in the season when Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda sold for £625,000 (US$870,000).
And finally….
Future SF Worldcon bids currently running include for:-
2023
Future SF Eurocon bids currently running include for:-
- Rotterdam, The Netherlands (2024)
|
Autumn 2021
Film News
Amazon to buy MGM to secure films for its streaming channel. The move is subject to regulatory approval but if it goes ahead it will cost Amazon an estimated £6.25 billion (US$8.45 billion). It will provide it with some 4,000 films and 17,000 hours of television shows. Franchises involved include RoboCop and James Bond.
A Quiet Place: Part II release in the US signal cinemas beginning to return to normal. The release over the US's Memorial Day Weekend took US$57 million (~£44m) which is close to the US$60 million (~£46m) which the John Krasinski-directed sequel was anticipated to reach over its three-day opening pre-pandemic estimate. A fortnight later it became the first film released during the pandemic to pass US$100m (~£77m) in US revenue. Remember, this is the US market we are talking about, globally things have been different: for example, last year Tenet made over US$200 million globally (~£150m). A Quiet Place: Part II had been slated for a March release before, due to SARS-CoV-2, being deferred to September before being brought forward (presumably due to the success of the vaccine roll-out) again. (Trailer here.)
Greenland II makes the biggest sale at this year's Cannes virtual market. STX picked up global distribution rights for US$75 million (£56.5m). Greenland came out in 2020 during CoVID-19 cinema lockdown with a limited cinematic release distributed by STX but did well on streaming. It concerned an asteroid shower colliding with Earth and starred Gerard Butler. Greenland II has been reported as being called Greenland: Migration. You can see the trailer to Greenland here.
N. K. Jemisin's 'Broken Earth' trilogy is to become a cinematic trilogy. The 'Broken Earth' trilogy consists of: the Hugo Award-winning The Fifth Season, the Hugo Award-winning The Obelisk Gate and the Hugo Award-winning The Stone Sky. N. K. Jemisin secured a seven-figure US dollar deal with Sony’s TriStar Pictures. She will be adapting the films herself.
Campaign to bring Iron Man back to life is unlikely to succeed. Two years ago now – so hopefully this is not a spoiler to anyone – Iron Man died in Avengers: End Game. There has since been a campaign to bring Iron Man and Tony Stark back to life. There has been a social media account and a billboard to encourage Marvel fans to use the hash-tag #BringBackTonyStarkToLife. However, the Russo Brothers behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe have spoken about the importance of real stakes, and that includes death scenes. Tony Stark’s death wrapped up the character’s arc, and showed the real sacrifices that come with saving the galaxy.
Soul may have been short-listed for a Hugo Award this year but it is far from perfect. See Everything Wrong With Soul in 17 Minutes or Less.
The Eternals is part of a slew of forthcoming Marvel films. Loosely based on the original Jack Kirby (story and pencils) Marvel Comics series (1976-'8) is concerns a secret ancient race of humanoids. They are an offshoot of the evolutionary process that created sentient life on Earth. The original instigators of this process, the alien Celestials (in part inspired by Arthur C. Clarke's Childhood's End) intended the Eternals to be the defenders of Earth, which leads to the inevitability of war against their destructive counterparts, the Deviants… Subsequent to the original Kirby run there were a number of other Eternals stories including a mini-series by Neil Gaiman (2006). The Eternals were subsequently all killed and recently resurrected as part of a new comics series (2021). The forthcoming film itself is set after the events of Avengers Endgame. Its budget is reported as being around US$200 million (£145m). The film is slated for November (2021) as part of a tranche of Marvel Cinematic Universe films. See the trailer for the tranche of films here and The Eternals trailer, by itself, is here.
Don't forget, Denis Villeneuve's Dune is coming shortly, 22nd October 2021. Denis (Arrival & Blade Runner 2049) Villeneuve's Dune: Part I is the first of a planned two-part adaptation of the 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert. It concerns the planet Arrakis, also known as Dune, whose desert sands are permeated by spice, a drug that enables mutant/evolved humans warp space for interstellar travel. The Emperor of Earth space keeps his power by playing one House off against another. As part of this, he decides to give one House, House Atreides, tenure of Arrakis, relieving House Harkonnen. However, one of those taking over, the House's heir Paul, seems to have some sort of connection with the planet… Accompanying the film will be a television series, Dune: The Sisterhood, for WarnerMedia's streaming service, HBO Max. You can see the film's trailer here.
Don't forget, Lana Wachowski's Matrix Resurrections is coming 22nd December 2021. The cast includes Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jonathan Groff, Christina Ricci and Neil Patrick Harris. You can see the film's trailer here.
DC League of Super-Pets gets Dwayne Johnson as star. The animated film is based on the DC Comics Legion of Super-Pets with: Superman's dog, Krypto; Batman's dog, Ace the Bat-Hound; Wonder Woman's kangaroo, Jumpa; and Supergirl's cat, Streaky the Supercat. Dwayne Johnson will star as the voice of Krypto. Kevin Hart voices Ace the Bat-Hound. The film is currently tentatively slated for May 2022.
Aquaman in the Lost Kingdom is coming in December 2022. It is intended to be the sequel to Aquaman (2018) and the thirteenth film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Dolph Lundgren is reprising his role as King Nereus, as is Amber Heard as Mera.
The Boys From County Hell, the vampiric, celtic, comedy horror, came out last month (August, 2021) on general release. It actually came out in 2020 and during that year did the film and fantastic film circuit. Last month it went on general cinematic release in the British Isles and is available for streaming in N. America on Shudder. The Boys From County Hell concerns the strange events that unfold in Six Mile Hill – a sleepy Irish town that claims to have been visited in the past by Bram Stoker, the famed author of Dracula. When construction on a new road disrupts the alleged grave of Abhartach, a legendary Irish vampire said to have inspired Dracula, you can be sure it is not good. Deadly and sinister forces terrorise the work crew led by Francie Moffat and his son Eugene, a free-spirited young man who prefers pints to pickaxes. They are forced to fight to survive the night while exposing the true horror that resides in the town’s local myth… Hard work never killed anyone. Until now… You can see the trailer here.
Army of the Dead was an early summer hit. From Zack Snyder – director of Man of Steel and Dawn of the Dead – a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas is contained. Las Vegas, being the gambling capital of the USA, has much money lying about for which the zombies have no use. So a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted… Available from Netflix in addition to an early summer cinematic release. On Netflix it garnered 72 million people in its first four weeks, that at the time landing it in the streamer’s top 10 most watched films. See the trailer here.
The Tomorrow War was a mid-summer military SF hit for Amazon Prime. Hopefully this will migrate to other platform's in the months to come. The world is stunned when in the middle of a football match, a group of time travellers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species and facing extinction. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet... Produced with Skydance and Paramount. See the trailer here and the final trailer here (where you get to see more of the aliens).
Russia's The Superdeep came out over the summer. A small research team went down below the surface to find out what secret the world's deepest borehole was hiding. What they have found turned out to be the greatest threat in history. And the future of humanity is in their hands. See the trailer here.
Oxygen was the French SF Netflix hit of the summer. After waking up in a cryogenic unit, Liz fights to survive and remember who she is before her oxygen runs out. With no escape, no memory and 90 minutes to live, Liz is running out of oxygen and time, in order to survive she must find a way to remember who she is. See the trailer here.
The disappointment of the summer was Godzilla vs. King Kong. There were expectations for the cinematic monster legends to collide: Godzilla and Kong, the two most powerful forces of nature, clash. As a squadron embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain, unearthing clues to the Titans' very origins and mankind's survival, a conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever… See the trailer here.
Stowaway the mundane SF space opera came out over the summer. On a mission to Mars, an unintended stowaway accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship’s life support systems. Facing dwindling resources and a potentially fatal outcome, the crew is forced to make an impossible decision… Directed by Joe Penna and starring Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim, Shamier Anderson and Toni Collette. On Rotten Tomatoes, Stowaway holds an approval rating of 77% based on 88 reviews, with an average rating of 6.6/10. Metacritic assigned the film a weighted average score of 62 out of 100, based on 21 critics, indicating "generally favourable reviews. See the trailer here.
Blood Red Sky, the vampiric action horror, came out on Netflix over the summer. Not Snakes on a Plane but 'vampires on a plane'. Nadja and her ten-year-old son are on an overnight flight from Germany to New York when a group of terrorists violently take control of the plane and threaten the lives of the passengers. Suddenly Nadja faces an impossible choice - should she reveal her dark side and the inner monster she has kept hidden from her son for years in order to save him? Cue cliché: the hunters become the hunted… See the trailer here.
Werewolves Within, the fantasy comedy thriller, came out over the summer. When a killer terrorises the snowed-in residents of a small town, it falls to the new forest ranger to find out who - or what - lurks among them in this fantasy horror whodunnit. See the trailer here.
Synchronic, the space-time bending thriller, is now out on DVD. Two New Orleans paramedics' lives are ripped apart after they encounter a series of horrific deaths linked to a designer drug with bizarre, otherworldly effects. See the trailer here.
Love and Monsters, the post-apocalyptic monster adventure released on Netflix, is now out on DVD. Seven years after the alien monsters came to Earth, all of humanity has been forced to live in underground colonies. When Joel Dawson (Dylan O’Brien) reconnects over the radio with his high school girlfriend Aimee, who has been living on the coast 80 miles away, he begins to fall for her again. Joel realizes that there's nothing left for him underground, and despite all the danger that stands in his way, he decides he must venture out to find his true love… Love and Monsters was short-listed for the Best Visual Effects Oscar. See the trailer here.
Indiana Jones 5 filming has commenced at Britain's Pinewood studios. News of the fifth film as announced at the end of last year. Mads Mikkelsen (Another Round), Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Shaunette Renée Wilson (The Resident) and Thomas Kretschmann (Avengers: Age of Ultron) are also in the cast. James (Logan) Mangold is taking over directing from Steven Spielberg, who still is serving as a producer. John Williams, who has worked on every score in the 40-year-old franchise, is also returning as composer. The film's slated release date is currently July 2022.
Disney+ is making Muppets Haunted Mansion. It will be the Muppets’ first-ever Halloween special. Apparently, Gonzo is challenged to spend one night in the Haunted Mansion… Katie Dippold is penning the script. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich are producers.
Travis (Bumblebee) Knight is to direct the vampire film Uprising. It is based on Raymond Villareal's novel A People’s History of the Vampire Uprising. It concerns a global pandemic of a virus that starts turning people into vampires. CIA agent, Lauren Webb, races against time to uncover the truth and a cure before humanity is wiped out… Netflix is involved.
The forthcoming Thor: Love and Thunder is to dilute Norse gods Valhalla with Greek Olympian gods. And they have got Russell Crowe to play Zeus. This has led to speculation, given their prominence in the Marvel Comics whether future Marvel films will see Ares and Hercules (Zues' sons)? Taika Waititi is directing. Taika Waititi was behind Thor: Ragnarok that was short-listed for a Hugo. The film currently is slated to be released May 2022.
Crater has now moved to casting. The forthcoming film concerns a boy raised on a lunar mining colony who, with four friends goes on a journey to explore a mysterious crater. The cast will include Mckenna Grace, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Billy Barratt, Orson Hong, and Thomas Boyce. It looks like the film's initial release in 2022 will be on Disney+.
Brandon Cronenberg's Infinity Pool casts Alexander Skarsgard as lead and shooting has begun. Actually, it is a little incestuous, Skarsgard, whose credits include Big Little Lies and The Northman is also an executive producer. The film concerns James and Em who are young, rich, in love, and on vacation at an all-inclusive resort replete with island tours and gleaming beaches. However, outside the hotel gates something dangerous and seductive awaits.
In the Lost Lands now out of development hell and fully financed. We previously reported on the casting of the film based on a George R. R. Martin short story. However, back then the film was still in development hell without full funding. The latest news is that funding has now been obtained by Film Nation selling international rights at this year's European Film Market. Over US$55 million (£40 m) has been raised.
Captain America 4 is having Falcon and the Winter Soldier creator, Malcolm Spellman, as writer. This speaks to a closer tie between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Disney+ Marvel television series.
Christopher Pike's novel, The Season of Passage (1992), is to be a film. Universal is asking Mike (The Haunting of Hill House) Flanagan to direct. The Season of Passage is an science fantasy horror. An American expedition to Mars primarily too search for a missing Russian mission, finds one survivor. He leads the team into danger. Finally, the last remaining make it back to Earth but are they alone..?
Batgirl is apparently to be an HBO Max original. DC’s comics originally introduced Batgirl as the alter alias of Betty Kane in 1961, the character was later reintroduced in the Adam West Batman series as Barbara (Yvonne Craig), the daughter of Gotham City Commissioner, Jim Gordon. This incarnation first appeared in the comics with Detective Comics #359 (January 1967). Subsequently there have been other incarnations but it is the Barbara Gordon version featuring in this film. Though the character has not appeared in a live-action film since she was portrayed by Alicia Silverstone in Joel Schumacher’s Batman & Robin. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are co-directors. (NOTE: Not to be confused with Batwoman who debuted in a 1956 edition of Detective Comics, Batwoman was Kathy Kane, a rich Gotham socialite and former circus performer who uses her money and skills to fight crime. However all that changed with the DC Comics universe Infinite Crisis' of the mid-1980s when she became Kate Kane, a Jewish LBGTQ character and that version made it to the first season of the recent Batwoman TV series. Best be clear about these things.)
Starlight the cinematic adaptation of the comic series gets Joe (Attack the Block) Cornish as director. The comic series by Mark (2000AD, Swamp Thing & Superman: Red Son) Millar concerns Duke McQueen who, forty years ago, was the space hero who saved the universe. But then he came back home, got married, had kids, and grew old. Now his children have left and his wife has died, leaving him alone with nothing except his memories... Until a call comes from a distant world asking him back for his final and greatest adventure… 20th Century Studios is behind the film.
Lightyears is to star J. K. (Tomorrow War) Simmons with Sissy Spacek. Lightyears follows Franklin and Irene York, played by Simmons and Spacek, a couple who years ago discovered a chamber buried in their backyard which inexplicably leads to a strange, deserted planet. They’ve carefully guarded their secret ever since, but when an enigmatic young man enters their lives, the Yorks’ quiet existence is quickly upended…and the mysterious chamber they thought they knew so well turns out to be much more than they could ever have imagined. Shooting began over the summer and the film is to enter post-production this autumn (2021). It will air on Amazon.
The Bride is to star Nathalie Emmanuel and Garrett Hedlund. Nathalie Emmanuel is known for The Game of Thrones. The film is a contemporary horror thriller of a young woman who is courted and swept off her feet, only to realise a gothic vampire conspiracy is afoot… Jessica M. Thompson is directing.
Sony is creating its mini-Marvel Cinematic Universe with Kraven the Hunter. Disney and Marvel Studios own all the rights to Marvel comic character with the exception of Spiderman and his foes that are owned by Sony. (Only a special deal between Disney/Marvel and Sony allowed Tom Holland's Spiderman to appear in an Avengers film and Iron Man in a Spiderman film.) So, though Spiderman's foe, Kraven the Hunter never had his own Marvel comic, he is now getting his own film. Aaron Taylor-Johnson is to play the character. Kraven the Hunter is currently slated for a January 2023 cinematic release.
The Lord of the Rings is getting an anime prequel. The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is set 250 years before the events of The Lord of the Rings. It tells the story of Helm Hammerhand, a legendary King of Rohan who appears in the appendices of J. R. R. Tolkien's novel. It is being produced by New Line Cinema and Warner Brothers. Voice casting and animation began over the summer (2021).
Christine is being remade. The Stephen King novel, about a possessed car, has previously been adapted by John Carpenter in 1983. Hannibal and Star Trek: Discovery creator, and working on the American Gods TV series, Bryan Fuller is reportedly to make his feature film directorial debut with this remake. Bruyan Fuller previously adapted King's novel Carrie as a 2002 TV movie for NBC, which David Carson directed.
The Munsters is being re-adapted to a feature film. The 1960s US comedy, spoof horror series is can been described as a light version of The Addams Family which was also a 1960s series. Rod Zombie is behind the adaptation. He has been wanting to do this for 20 years. You can see the original series opening and closing credits here.
The Hunger may be getting a second cinematic adaptation. Whitley Strieber's 1981 novel is a science fiction treatment of the vampire trope which was immediately adapted to a film (1983) starring David Bowie. Vampires, though looking like humans, are a separate species. They feed off humans and can also choose to keep humans immortal by giving them some of their blood. However, these immortal humans do not remain young forever and at some point remain alive forever in a withered husk state… Warner Brothers is considering making a new adaptation and has gone as far as to approach Angela Robinson to direct and Jessica Sharzer to undertake the screenstory.
Red Sonja has Hannah John-Kamen as lead. The Ant-Man and the Wasp star also appeared in Brave New World, Tomb Raider and Ready Player One. Now, this film has been in the works for a while and was originally announced a decade ago! The new film will be directed by Joey Soloway, who co-wrote the script with Tasha Huo (Tomb Raider, hmmm, a connection?). It will be produced by Millennium.
The Highlander reboot simply will not die. We first reported on a Highlander reboot three years ago. Back in 2012, Ryan Reynolds was in line to star in a Highlander remake of the 1986 original, but he left the project. Lionsgate is currently behind the remake and have announced that it is talks with Henry Cavill to star. Cavill previously starred in Man of Steel and Mission: Impossible – Fallout. He is also starring in Netflix’s The Witcher series which is having a second season. Having said that, with regards to the Highlander re-boot, perhaps there 'can only be one'.
Artemis is slowly moving through development hell. The cinematic adaptation of the Andy Weir novel Artemis (2017) by 20th Century Fox has a screen writer Geneva Robinson-Forret and directed by Phil Ward and Chris Miller. Artists are doing preliminary visualisation sketches.
Hail Mary film preparations are underway. The cinematic adaptation of the Andy Weir novel Hail Mary (2021) has begun. MGM have bought the rights reportedly for US$3 million (£2.25m). Ryan (First Man, Blade Runner 2049) Gosling is currently slated to play the lead. It looks like being directed by Phil Ward and Chris Miller (see item above) who previously directed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018). Andy Weir himself is a co-producer in a purely investment capacity. Geneva Robertson-Dworet is writing the screenplay. ++++ The film adaptation of Andy Weir's novel The Martian grossed over US$228 million in the US and over US$630 million globally at the box office for 20th Century Fox.
Nemesis film closer to realisation. The cinematic adaptation of Mark Millar and Steve McNiven's, 2010 comic mini-series continues to progress. The original's premise in essence was "What if Batman was the Joker?" Back in 2010, 20th Century Fox was going to adapt it but in 2015 Warner brothers took over. Mark Millar has revealed that Oscar winner Emerald Fennell has now written the latest draft of the screenplay. Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman are involved in its production.
Atlas will be co-produced by Jennifer Lopez and helmed by Brad Peyton. It will be Lopez's third Netflix original and is a military SF offering. It concerns Atlas, a military intelligence officer who has spent years pursuing intergalactic terrorist Harlan who murdered her family during an attack on her agency’s headquarters on Earth. Now she is in space to oversee a mission to capture Harlan at his remote planet hideout. Things go south quickly when their ship is struck by missiles and she’s forced to don an AI driven mechanical armoured suit. The high-action film concerns her interactions with this AI suit.
Last Voyage of the Demeter Dracula film gets January 2023 release date. The film is meant to be based on a single chapter, the Captain's Log, from Bram Stoker's classic 1897 novel Dracula. The story is set aboard the Russian schooner, Demeter, which was chartered to carry private cargo – twenty four unmarked wooden crates – from Carpathia to London. It details the strange events that befell the doomed crew as they attempt to survive the ocean voyage, stalked each night by a terrifying presence on board the ship. When it finally arrived near Whitby Harbour, it was a derelict; there was no trace of the crew… The film stars: Corey Hawkins, David Dastmalchian, Liam Cunningham, Aisling Franciosi and Javier Botet.
Stephen King's Firestarter re-boot gains momentum with casting. The re-boot of the 1984 film is again based on the Stephen King novel (1980) that concerns a young man who must protect his daughter after she develops pyrokinesis and is hunted by a secret government agency known as 'The Shop' that intends to capture and control her.. The re-boot has the involvement of the 1984 version's producer Martha De Laurentiis. The cast leads are: Sydney Lemmon, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Gloria Reuben. The original Stephen King novel was short-listed for 'Best Novel' for the British Fantasy Award, Locus Poll Award, and Balrog Award. A miniseries follow-up to the 1984 film, Firestarter: Rekindled, was released in 2002 on the Sci-Fi Channel. This re-boot was announced at the end of 2019 and is currently tentatively slated for a 2023 release from Universal.
Star Trek 4 gets its director. Paramount and Bad Robot’s J. J. Abrams have secured Matt Shakman to direct the fourth Star Trek re-boot film. Previously Matt Shakman was director of The Great, and helmed episodes of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Fargo and Game of Thrones. Also, the film has a script by Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet; this the first Star Trek film to be written by female screenwriters. Production is due to begin in early 2022 and is currently, tentatively slated for a 2023 release.
Attack the Block II is being mooted. Attack the Block was short-listed for a nebula Award. Studiocanal, Film4, Complete Fiction Pictures & UpperRoom Productions are now looking to make a sequel. The original's director, Joe Cornish, and star John Boyega, are reportedly onboard. Following the original, Boyega went on to star as Finn in the Star Wars sequel Rise of Skywalker.
Chariot graphic novel to be a film. Joseph Kosinski will direct from a script by Julian (Jack Ryan) Meiojas. The graphic novel and film is an SF thriller about a top-secret project from the Cold War that saw the government provide its star agent with a unique weapon -- a state-of-the-art sports car. The Chariot, as it soon became known, sank into the ocean decades ago along with said agent, but now a petty criminal looking to reform his life has stumbled upon the Chariot, and he's about to discover that the agent's consciousness is still controlling it… There is also a star-crossed romance at the center of the film, which the makers pitch as a cross between True Romance and The Matrix. 21 Laps, the production company behind Stranger Things are producing.
Zack Snyder will co-write and direct an intergalactic adventure inspired by Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa and Star Wars. Znyder has had recent viewing figure success with Netflix's Army of the Dead. The new film, Rebel Moon, will be co-written with Army of the Deadco-screenwriter Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad who co-wrote jack Snyder's 300. Rebel Moon concerns a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy but it is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius. Desperate, the colonists dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighbouring planets to help them make a stand…
Star Wars memorabilia auctioned for far more than estimated! When the late David Prowse souvenirs were auctioned by his local auctioneers in Bristol, Star Wars items went for far more than expected. A Darth Vader helmet sold for £2,200, more than five times the top estimate, and a signed picture of Alec Guinness in his Obi-Wan Kenobi robes fetched £3,100, treble that anticipated. A prototype light-sabre went for £9,000 East Bristol Auctions had been judged to might bring in £80-£120. The auction took place on May the 4th…, naturally.
And finally…
Short video clips (short films, other vids and trailers) that might tickle your fancy….
Film video download tip!: Black Widow gets the Honest Trailer treatment. You can see the Honest Trailer here.
Film short SF film download tip!: Boléro sees the government use telepathy… In a future where telepaths are used by the government to monitor the public and root out insurgents, a non-speaking teen seeks to avenge her father by hunting down and killing the man responsible for his death. You can see the 17-minute short here.
Film trailer download tip!: The alien invasion film Occupation: Rainfall came out early this year in Australasia. It released elsewhere over the summer. Two years into an intergalactic invasion of Earth, survivors in Sydney, Australia, fight back in a desperate ground war. As casualties mount by the day, the resistance and their unexpected allies, uncover a plot that could see the war come to a decisive end. With the alien invaders hell-bent on making Earth their new home, the race is on to save mankind. You can see the trailer here.
Film trailer download tip!: The demonic horror Don't Let Her In came out earlier this year as a video on demand on the internet. An attractive young couple rents out a room in their spacious loft to an eccentric, beautiful female artist. But they soon come to regret it… You can see the trailer here.
Film trailer download tip!: The SF film Settlers came out over the summer. It concerns a family settled on an alien world, but someone wants them out of their homestead… And not everything is as it seems… You can see the trailer here.
Film trailer download tip!: The SF film Reminiscence came out over the summer the month before posting this autumnal edition of SF² Concatenation. Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman), is a private investigator of the mind, who navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories. Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae (Rebecca Ferguson). A simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession. As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae's disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and must ultimately answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love? You can see the trailer here.
Film related video download tip!: Remember The Flight of the Navigator (1986)? VFXcool: Flight of the Navigator looks at its special effects. The Flight of the Navigator was a charming juvenile SF film that is a great SFnal family watch. The premise is that an alien spaceship which itself is an artificial intelligence, loses its navigator and so finds a human kid to take on the role. (It's a brain interface thing that enables the ship to move through space-time). The boy is returned eight years later not having aged (Einsteinian relativity or some variation thereof). NASA is after him so there is nothing for it but for the boy to re-enter the ship and get it to take him back to his own time… That's it in a nutshell. The thing is, even today, it is a solid family watch from Disney. At the time its special effects were decidedly above average. This documentary vid explores how they were done. You can see VFXcool: Flight of the Navigator here.
Film trailer download tip!: A new documentary on the cinematic character King Kong will air this November. The Legend of King Kong premieres in November. ; You can see the documentary's trailer here.
Film related video download tip!: Godzilla vs Kong, 'How It Should Have Ended'. You can see the short video here.
Film trailer download tip!: Ghostbusters: Afterlife has a second trailer out. The film is slated for a November release. You can see the trailer here.
Film trailer download tip!: Spider-Man: No Way Home has a trailer out. The film is slated for a December (2021) release. You can see the trailer here.
Film trailer download tip!: Moonfall has a trailer out. A mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Halle Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all – but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson) and conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley) believe her. These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is. The film is slated for a February (2022) release. You can see the trailer here.
Want more? See last season's video clip recommendations here.
For a reminder of the top films in 2019/20 (and earlier years) then check out our top Science Fiction Films annual chart. This page is based on the weekly UK box office ratings over the past year up to Easter. You can use this page if you are stuck for ideas hiring a DVD for the weekend.
For a forward look as to film releases of the year see our film release diary.
|
Autumn 2021
Television News
Jodie Whittaker is to step down from Doctor Who 'in the autumn. Jodie Whittaker was the second woman to play the Doctor, debuting in 2018. (The first, of course, being Joanna Lumley towards the end of a two-part adventure, 'The Curse of Fatal Death', for Comic Relief in 1999 (it is on YouTube). Jodie's three years in the role were only marred by show-runner Chris Chibnal whose heavy-handed episode moralising had all the subtlety of a miners' outing. Fortunately, Chibnal is also leaving the show. The only shame is we will not be able to see whether Jodie would have flourished more with a different showrunner.
Doctor Who fan fiction comes under attack by the BBC. A number of fan fiction writers posting stories based on the BBC show Doctor Who's characters have been told by the BBC to stop posting their fiction online. It calls on them to remove their work from the public domain, arguing that they are infringing on copyright. The BBC advises that while anyone is, “welcome to write Doctor Who fiction for your own enjoyment, but [it] reminds you that it is not permitted for you to publish this work either in print or online.” The BBC are also targeting the fan creators of Who audio adventures and homage videos that use clips from the show. This last includes clips for review purposes. In copyright law, the use of excerpts from books and book covers is copyright free for review purposes.
The Lord of the Rings will be the most expensive TV series by far! Amazon Studios will spend roughly NZ$650 million (£340 million / US$460) for just the first season. This is far more than the previously reported estimate for the cost being an already record-breaking NZ$500 million for multiple seasons of the show. For comparison, Game of Thrones cost roughly £74 million to produce per season, with its per-episode cost starting at around £4 million for season one and eventually rising to around £11 per episode in season eight.
The Lord of the Rings shooting to move to Great Britain. Season one has been largely shot and is now in post-shooting production, slated for an autumnal 2022 airing. Much of the shoot was in New Zealand with just some in Britain. However Amazon has taken the decision to base future production in the United Kingdom. This seems to be a studio availability plus cost thing (there are tax breaks for any TV series production in the UK with a budget in excess of a million US dollars per episode). Having said that, New Zealand was to give NZ$33 million (£17 million, US$23.1 million) in support. Though some worry that the New Zealand scenery feel to the franchise may be lost. Filming for season two begins in June (2022) and studios are being checked out. Studios in Leith, Scotland, are being talked about. Other Amazon shows, including Good Omens, are also being shot in Britain.
The Simpsons Marvel episode will not have a Stan Lee cameo despite a recording of his voice. The long-standing tradition of Stan Lee having a short cameo appearance in every Marvel Comics film, television show and video game has come to an end – The Simpsons' showrunner, Al Jean, has said that Marvel prevented them from adding a cameo appearance of the comic book legend in their new animated short, 'The Good, the Bart, and the Loki'. It would have been possible given the discovery of unused audio files, of the creator of a number of Marvel super heroes, from a previous engagement with the show.
Netflix's Jupiter’s Legacy mini-series was the non-Marvel Comics superhero success of the summer. It is the television adaptation of Mark (Kingsman, Kick Ass and much else) Millar MBE comic series. Jupiter’s Legacy explores the generational conflict between a group of aging superheroes known as the Union, who used the powers they gained in 1932 for the betterment of mankind, in particular their leader, Sheldon (the Utopian) Sampson, and their children, who are daunted by the prospect of living up to their parents' legacy. See the trailer here.
Wellington Paranormal at last came to Britain and the US over the summer. The series first aired in New Zealand back in 2018. It is a spin-off from the 2014 mockumentary film What we Do in the Shadows (trailer here). Sky has licensed the three seasons for streaming on Now and Sky Comedy in the UK. In the US the CW has been airing the series with episodes made available to stream on HBO Max. It stars police officers Minogue and O'Leary who appeared in What we Do in the Shadows. Season trailer here.
What We Do in the Shadows has just returned on FX in the US. A look into the daily (or rather, nightly) lives of four vampires who have 'lived' together for hundreds and hundreds of years in Staten Island. Hopefully we will get it (on the BBC?) over here. See the trailer here and here.
The Neighbor's second, and final season, has proved popular on Netflix given it is a Spanish production with English subtitles. It is based on the comic series El Vecino by Santiago García and Pepo Pérez. The Neighbor follows the story of a hapless man, who one day inadvertently gains superpowers from an alien. With the help of his friendly neighbour, he begins to master his newfound abilities to fight evil and at the same time, conceal them from the public eye, including his suspicious ex-girlfriend… See the trailer here.
The new series Sweet Tooth landed on Netflix this summer. In the not too distant future a virus wiped out much of humanity. But its wake saw the birth of human-animal hybrids. This post-apocalyptic fairytale concerns one such a hybrid deer-boy and a wandering loner who embark on an extraordinary adventure… See the trailer here.
The Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness mini-series came out over the summer. The quality artwork anime series is set after the events of the first two films. Federal agent Leon S. Kennedy teams up with TerraSave staff member Claire Redfield to investigate a zombie outbreak. Based on the popular video game series of the same name by Capcom. See the trailer here.
American Horror Story: Double Feature season 10 came out over the summer. It essentially consists of two stories: one by the sea, one by the sand. You can see the season 9 trailer here and season 10 trailer here.
Y: The Last Man is a new series based on the 2002 award-wining comic series and collected graphic novels. Following a pandemic that wipes out males, there is one male survivor… Society is plunged into chaos as infrastructures collapse, and the surviving women everywhere try to cope with the loss of the men, and the belief that, barring a rapid, major scientific breakthrough or other extraordinary happening, humanity is doomed to extinction. Yorick Brown is the only male survivor. Yorick's mother, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, commissions Agent 355 to protect Yorick. The two travel to meet geneticist and cloning expert Dr. Allison Mann, who works to discover why Yorick survived and find a way to save humankind… Y: The Last Man received three Eisner Awards.
The new series Foundation premieres a week following this seasonal page's posting (September 2021). First, some background… The 'Foundation' series of novels by Isaac Asimov; originally appeared in Astounding Science Fiction magazine from 1942-1950. They were set in the declining years of a galactic empire run from the planet Trantor, and featuring the ‘psychohistorian’ Hari Seldon. The original Foundation trilogy – Foundation (1951), Foundation and Empire (1952), and Second Foundation (1953) – charts the attempts of a group to limit the ‘dark ages’ that will follow the collapse of galactic civilisation using the science of ‘psychohistory’ – a sort of sociological statistical analysis that attempts to anticipate future events through the study of large groups of people. These Foundations (there are two and one is initially unknown by the other) follow the Seldon Plan, and frequently come into conflict with local planetary neighbours, not to mention the waning Empire itself. Loosely based on Gibbons’ Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire, Asimov was encouraged to develop this universe by mentor and Astounding editor John W. Campbell jnr. The trilogy won a ‘special category’ Hugo in 1965 for Best All-Time Series. During the 1980’s, Asimov began the ambitious task of melding together his 'Robot' and 'Foundation' series with mixed results, though Foundation’s Edge (1982) did win a Hugo and topped the Locus annual readers poll. The other books in the series include: The Robots of Dawn (1983), Robots and Empire (1985), Foundation and Earth (1986), Prelude to Foundation (1988), and the posthumously published Forward the Foundation (1992). Despite some criticism, these novels all sold well and, following Asimov’s death, the Foundation stories were continued by Gregory Benford, David Brin and Greg Bear (all of whom are Hugo Award winning authors in their own right). However, while a solid exercise in nostalgia or a tribute to Asimov these may be, they do not significantly add to the original series.
Doom Patrol season 3 launches this month (September 2021). Originally from DC Comics, a super-powered gang of outcasts time travels to save the world. You can see the HBO Max season 3 trailer here.
The 4400 reboot series launches next month (October 2021). The original series (trailer here) ran for four seasons (2004 – 2007). It concerns a group of 4,400 people in the Cascade Range foothills near Mount Rainier, Washington, United States. Each of the 4,400 had disappeared in a beam of white light in 1946 or after. None of them have aged from the time of their disappearance. Confused and disoriented, they have no memories of what transpired prior to their return. Some begin to exhibit strange powers… The original series gets a 95% approval on the Rotton Tomatoes aggregator and 7.3/10 out of 43k scores on IMDB. The re-boot series sees the kidnapping episodes take place in 1956 and other years and their return in 2021. The series is set to premiere on the CW on 25th October (2021) in the US. You can see the season 1 trailer here.
The Wheel of Time series launches in November (2021). The series is based on the 'Wheel of Time' sequence of fantasy novels by Robert Jordan. The series of novels is set in an unnamed world that, due to the cyclical nature of time as depicted in the series, is simultaneously the distant past and the distant future Earth. In the latest iteration of an eternal cycle of battle between the forces of light and darkness, the Aes Sedai--an order of women able to channel the power of magic--try to find the latest reincarnation of the Dragon, the light's champion. Servants of the Dark One (a cosmic force of evil in the universe), also scour the countryside in search of the Dragon Reborn. A party, including three youths who might be the reincarnated champion, flee from the agents of darkness. The party is frequently split into different groups and must pursue different missions to further their cause. The Wheel of Time TV series premieres on Amazon Prime Video 19th November (2021) and stars Rosamund Pike, Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoe Robins, Barney Harris and Madeleine Madden. You can see the trailer here.
The Witcher 2nd season is coming in December (2021). It is based on the Andrzej Sapkowski novels set on a fictional, medieval-inspired landmass known as "the Continent", it explores the legend of the a magically enhanced monster-hunter Geralt of Rivia (a 'witcher') and the magical Princess Ciri, who are linked to each other by destiny. The Witcher, in its first season's US debut, it was the third most "in demand" original streaming series, behind Stranger Things and The Mandalorian. See the season 2 trailer here.
The Mandalorian season 3 is coming in 2022. The Star Wars prequel TV series has been something of a hit for Disney. Let's hope the first season migrates to other channels in the not too distant future. Meanwhile, here is the trailer for season 3.
Film clip download tip!: Obi-Wan Kenobi is a forthcoming television series. Set in the period before the first Star Wars film, Obi-Wan Kenobi is watching over Luke Skywalker on Tatooine, ten years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005). Ewan McGregor executive produces and stars as the title character, reprising his role from the Star Wars prequel trilogy. Hayden Christensen also stars, reprising his role as Darth Vader. Apparently McGregor is excited to play a version of the character that is closer to Alec Guinness' portrayal from the original Star Wars film than his own younger version from the prequel trilogy. Obi-Wan Kenobi is directed by Deborah Chow, who directed two episodes of The Mandalorian, Season 1. The mini-series will be six episodes long and initially available on Disney+ sometime next year (2022). You can see the teaser trailer here.
Castlevanla has been cancelled. The American anime-influenced adult animated series from Netflix, and created by Warren Ellis, has ended with its fourth season. The series has been successful: Netflix reports that in season 2 the show had a worldwide audience of 30 million. Instead, a new series set in the Castlevania universe is in the works which will focus on Richter Belmont, a descendant of Trevor and Sypha, and Maria Renard during the French Revolution.
Irregulars has been cancelled after one season. We reported on this new series last season. It had been thought it would go to a second season but Netflix decided to pull the plug. Why is a bit of a mystery as it seemed to get reasonable reviews and some compared it to Sherlock Holmes meets Stranger Things. It also ranked as a top ten Netflix series in terms of views at the end of April (2021). It is possible that CoVID and key cast career options affected matters.
Cursed has been quietly cancelled after one season…! Based on Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler’s graphic novel, Cursed was a re-imagining of the Arthurian legend as told through the eyes of the young woman, played by Katherine Langford, who would become the Lady of the Lake. Cursed explored such themes as: obliteration of the natural world, religious zeal and oppression, senseless war and finding the courage to lead in the face of the impossible. Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler were also the series' executive producers. You can see the trailer for the first season here.
Lovecraft Country has been cancelled after one season…! Helped by a small but faithful fan base, the series starring Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan Majors grew, with the Season 1 finale hitting a series-high audience on HBO (1.5 million) and, on its first day of availability, becoming the most watched new episode of an original series on HBO Max. By the time the finale was released in October (2021), the premiere episode had crossed the 10 million viewers mark. The first season was short-listed for a Ray Bradbury (given with the Nebulas), and its screenplay for episodes 1 and 8 short-listed for a Stoker. However, season 1 was based on Matt Ruff’s novel, which served as a roadmap for the series. Despite trying to come up with a fresh story faithful to the spirit of the novel, after careful consideration, HBO made the decision not to proceed with a second season. You can see the trailer for the first season here.
Resident Alien has been renewed for season 2 by SyFy. Based on the Dark Horse comic of the same name by Brits Peter Hogan and Stephen Parkhouse, Resident Alien follows Harry (Alan Tudyk), an alien that crash lands on Earth and passes himself off as a small-town human doctor. Arriving with a secret mission to kill all humans, Harry starts off living a simple life, but things get a bit rocky when he’s roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world so as to blend in with the other residents of a small Colorado town in order to avoid detection while he searches for vital components of his spaceship that are now buried in snow on the neighbouring mountains. During his time spent getting to know the small town's residents, Harry learns about humanity and begins to have doubts about his mission. However, one young boy, Max Hawthorne (Judah Prehn) is unlike the rest of the townsfolk as he possesses a rare gene that allows him to look past Harry's assumed human form and see him in his natural alien state. But, of course, no one believes him. The renewal for the comedy drama came just ahead of the first season finale. The series premiere had reached 9.3 million viewers across all platforms. See the series' original teaser trailer here.
'Q' to appear in season 2 of Picard. Paramount has revealed that John de Lancie is to reprise his role from Star Trek: The Next Generation as Q in season 2 of Picard. Apparently, he will appear at a traumatising moment. The season also sees the return of the Borg Queen which first appeared in the film Star Trek: First Contact only this time she will be played by Annie Wersching. The series has had a third season green lit to allow seasons 2 and 3 to be filmed back-to-back. Season 2 will air on Paramount+ next year (2022). See the Picard teaser here.
Good Omens is to have a second series. Crowley and Aziraphale are coming back, again on the BBC and this time also on Amazon Prime, with stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant returning. Also returning is Neil Gaiman as show-runner and co-writer with John Finnemore (well known in Britain as a comedy writer and actor on BBC Radio 4).
Superman & Lois has been renewed for season 2 by the CW. This follows the series' strong first week ratings and so is one of the fastest renewals for a new series. The 90-minute series premiere of the present-day drama based on the DC characters lifted The CW to its best night of primetime in over two years, since January 29, 2019, according to Nielsen. Additionally, the debut saw the largest day-one streaming audience for a new series in the history of The CW. The series scores 7.9 at IMDB by over 11,000 voters. The series stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane. See the trailer here.
Casting the leads for The Time Traveller's Wife series has been completed. Audrey Niffenegger’s best-selling sci-fi romance novel The Time Traveller’s Wife has already been cinematically adapted in 2009, starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana. HBO is producing the forthcoming TV series and has got former Doctor Who showrunner and writer Steven Moffat to helm. The leads will be played by Theo (Divergent) James and Rose (Game of Thrones) Leslie.
She-Hulk sees Jameela Jamil cast as the super-villain Titania. The canst already has Tatiana Maslany (as Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk), Mark Ruffalo (as Bruce Banner) and Tim Roth (as The Abomination). The premise is that attorney Jennifer Walters is the cousin of Bruce Banner, who grants his Hulk powers to her via a blood transfusion… Roth returns as The Abomination, the villain he previously portrayed in The Incredible Hulk (2008) that starred Edward Norton in its leading role. She-Hulk is scheduled to be released in 2022, and will consist of ten episodes. It will be part of Phase Four of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). She-Hulk is one of several MCU productions in the pipeline, including Hawkeye, Secret Invasion, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight. These follow Marvel Studio's Loki that came out over the summer (2021).
Star Wars: Andor is on track for a 2022 release. The 12-episode series is a prequel to Rogue One (2016) following the rebel spy Cassian Andor five years before the events of the film, during the formative years of the Rebellion. Diego Luna reprises his Rogue One role as Cassian Andor. Filming has been taking place at Pinewood Studios, London, and on location around England and Scotland.
Casting has begun for the The Man Who Fell to Earth. The series is based on the 1986 film (trailer here) that starred David Bowie and in turn based on the novel The Man Who Fell to Earth by Walter Tevis. Chiwetel Ejiofor will star as an extraterrestrial who arrives on Earth, Jimmi Simpson will play CIA agent Spencer Clay, a man consumed by his obsession with discovering the alien's true identity. Naomie Harris will play Justin Falls, a brilliant scientist and engineer who must battle her demons to help save both the alien's world and her own.
Beacon 23 is a new series based on Hugh Howey's 2015 novel of the same name. For centuries, men and women have manned lighthouses to ensure the safe passage of ships. It is a lonely job, and a thankless one for the most part. Until something goes wrong. Until a ship is in distress. In the 23rd century, this job has moved into outer space. A network of beacons allows ships to travel across the Milky Way at many times the speed of light. These beacons are built to be robust. They never break down. They never fail. At least, they aren't supposed to. And so Astor ends up as an unintentional visitor to one that is manned by Halan. Halan, who is used to and likes his lonely job, is suspicious of Astor's arrival… The series is being helmed by Zak (Ready Player One)Penn. Lena Headey, fresh from The Game of Thrones stars as Astor. This forthcoming series is from Spectrum Originals and AMC Networks.
Wednesday is a forthcoming series with Tim Burton directing. Wednesday is the schoolgirl Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family. In the new series, she is now a student at Nevermore Academy and is attempting to master her emerging psychic ability. However it transpires that she also must thwart a monstrous killing spree, and solve a supernatural mystery from her parents' past twenty-five years ago… Tim (Planet of the Apes and Edward Scissorhands) Burton is the series' director in his first televisual directorial role. Alfred Gough and Miles Millar are the series' showrunners. Jenna Ortega is to star.
Young Constantine is to be a forthcoming series with J.J. Abrams (Westworld, Lovecraft Country, the Star Trek reboot and Mission Impossible III) developing. Based on the DC Hellblazer comics and a character that first appeared in Swamp Thing, John Constantine is a cancer sufferer, world weary, alcoholic detective who combats evil, righting supernatural wrongs… Constantine has been screened before: there was the poor 2005 film Constantine starring Keanu Reeves and nine years later (2014) the short-lived NBC series Constantine with Matt Ryan. This forthcoming series is from HBO Max and apparently will be a re-visualisation of the character and presumably(?) covers his pre-cancer and heavy booze days. Whether or not it will have a Justice League crossover dimension is anybody's guess.
The Last of Us to be a television series. Kantemir Balagov is to direct the pilot episode. The Last of Us is a multi-award-winning computer game that in the seven years since its launch up to 2020 sold over 20 million units. It is set in a post-apocalyptic near-future in which an outbreak of a mutant Cordyceps fungus ravages the United States, transforming its human hosts into aggressive creatures known as the Infected. In the suburbs of Austin, Texas, Joel flees the chaos with his brother Tommy and daughter Sarah… Twenty years later, civilisation has been decimated by the infection. Survivors live in heavily policed quarantine zones, independent settlements, and nomadic groups, leaving buildings and houses deserted. Joel works as a smuggler with his partner Tess.
Margaret Atwood's MaddAddam is to be a television series. The series will be based on Atwood's trilogy of novels: Oryx and Crake, The Year of the Flood and MaddAddam. It follows the events leading up to the near destruction of mankind and civilization by a malicious bioengineered pandemic. The catalyst for it all is Crake, a brilliant and complicated young man so disturbed by the injustices of the world that he spends his young life developing a virus that will wipe out humans and replace us with a new species of hominid. The series not only looks at the events that lead up to that big moment, referred to in the books as the “waterless flood,” but also what happens after — including who and what shall inherit the Earth. Producing MaddAddam will be Paramount Television Studios, Anonymous Content and Makemake Entertainment, for Hulu streaming service.
A Terminator anime series has been ordered by Netflix. Apparently, The new animated series will explore the Terminator universe in a new way. Mattson (Project Power) Tomlin will serve as showrunner and executive producer. The series is being produced in partnership with Production I.G , who Netflix has had a production line deal with since 2018. Production I.G’s past anime credits include Ghost in the Shell, B: The Beginning and Eden of the East. The Terminator franchise has been wildly successful, with the six films to date having grossed over £1.5 billion (US$2.1 billion) worldwide
Code 8 sequel miniseries on Quibi falters but the prospects for a feature film sequel are back. First the background to the Code 8 (2016) short and 2019 feature Canadian film written and directed by Jeff Chan. It concerns a man with superpowers who works with a group of criminals to raise money to help his sick mother. It is set in the early 20th century when the public becomes aware of people with superhuman abilities, known as Powers. This results in the government passing a law requiring all Powers to register their abilities. They quickly become a key component of the economy, notably in constructing Lincoln City as the "City of Tomorrow". As the Second Industrial Revolution begins, Powers are marginalized in the face of increasing mechanization, leading to severe prejudice as they become second-class citizens. By the 1990s, a crime syndicate known as The Trust has flooded the streets with an addictive drug called Psyke, made from the spinal fluid of desperate or trafficked Powers. Police departments begin using advanced drones, named Guardians, and facial recognition software to combat Power-related crime while a city-wide Powers ban is debated… Code 8 is no Hollywood movie, but a bona fide independent being crowd-funded. By the end of 2019 US$3.4 million (£2.6m) had been raised. The film was very well received… All of which brings us onto a possible sequel that has had a rocky development hell with a possible and unusual mini-series of 10-minute episodes. This fell through with the demise of Quibi. However it now seems that Robbie and Stephen Amell may reprise their roles in a sequel titled Code 8: Part II with backing from Netflix. Apparently Code 8: Part II follows a girl fighting to get justice for her slain brother by corrupt police officers. She enlists the help of an ex-con and his former partner…. You can see the original Code 8 trailer here.
Bryan Talbot’s classic The Adventures of Luther Arkwright graphic novel is to be adapted for television. Luther Arkwright is super-spy who traverses between alternate Earth's that are under threat by time-line disruptors. He is aided by fellow agent Rose Wylde, a telepath who can communicate with her many alternative selves across the multiverse. The series is being produced by Jonathan Drake, CEO of Three River Studios, with Bryon Talbot attached as executive producer. The graphic novels have been previously adapted into an audio play starring David Tennant. Bryon is also currently writing a new instalment of Arkwright’s saga, The Legend of Luther Arkwright slated for 2022.
There's to be a TV series based on the Alien films. It is in development for FX on Hulu, with Noah (Fargo) Hawley and Ridley Scott being involved. It will be set on Earth in the near future, and the first in the franchise to see the aliens uncontained (not on a space ship or on an isolated planet). Noah Hawley says it’s about time for the face-huggers and xenomorphs to sink their claws into the white-collar executives who have been responsible for sending so many employees to their doom. Ripley will not feature in the series. Reportedly the scripts for a few episodes have already been written and shooting is anticipated to commence the spring of 2022.
Intergalactic: the worst new series of the summer? With an IMDB rating of 3.7 out of 10, and a Rotten Tomato audience rating of 29% at the time of posting this page, could Intergalactic have been the worst new SF series of the summer? On the outskirts of outer space 124 years into the future, Ash Harper, a fearless young cop and galactic pilot, has her sparkling career ripped away from her after being falsely accused of treason and convicted to exile in a distant prison colony. While aboard the transport ship, Ash's fellow female prisoners stage a mutiny and seize control, intent on reaching Arcadia – a mythical paradise occupied by ARC resistance where criminals can be free… Despite some good effects (they had a budget), the basic concept – criminals become pirates – is old. There's nothing wrong with that but Intergalactic did not build on it and used two-dimensional shallow characters, a plot that does not engage. This is not so much SF as sci-fi (for those that remember that old debate). You can see the trailer here.
And finally, some TV related vids…
TV series trailer download tip!: Solos was an anthology SF mini-series out over the summer. Seven unique character-driven stories. Each character will set off on a thrilling adventure in an uncertain future and they'll come to reckon that even during our most isolated moments, we are all connected through the human experience… Starring: Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie, Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie and Morgan Freeman. You can see the trailer here.
In Search of Tomorrow is a television documentary on SF films of the 1980s. It came out over the summer. The 1980s were a golden age for cinematic SF in which effects were just becoming good enough to take cinematic sense-of-wonder to a new level. The documentary comes from journalist and filmmaker David A. Weiner and it’s a “four-hour-plus retrospective of 1980s SF films featuring interviews with actors, directors, writers, SFX experts, and composers.” They have over 75+ interviews and there are a lot of stories and revelations that come to light. You can see the trailer here.
The Walking Dead season 11 began a couple of weeks ago. It is airing on AMC in the USA and streaming on AMC+. You can see the season trailer here.
Falcon and the Winter Soldier gets the Honest Trailer treatment. You can see the Honest Trailer here.
|
Autumn 2021
Publishing & Book Trade News
Phillip Pullman has given up writing! Shock, horror, drama, probe…. No, panic not, he is not giving up being an author. To date the 'His Dark Materials' author has penned his books by hand. However due to growing arthritis he has had to give up writing by hand and go digital using a keyboard, which is something he hates. He also misses making corrections by hand, something he has done for fifty years saying, "it works, I know it works." Analogue power.
Disney have settled with Alan Dean Foster. Alan Dean Foster is the author of a number of SF film novelisations, but, when Disney took over the rights to the Alien and Star Wars franchises, they reportedly refused to pay him royalties for his books. The SF Writers of America (SFWA) reports that Alan Dean Foster’s missing royalties owed by Disney have been resolved, however, about a dozen additional authors have requested assistance from the organization, including the authors of Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, Indiana Jones, and multiple other properties. SFWA has provided Disney with the names of authors who are similarly missing royalty statements and payments going back years. The SFWA has formed the #DisneyMustPay Joint Task Force with the Authors Guild, Horror Writers Association, National Writers Union, Novelists, Inc., International Thriller Writers, the International Association of Media Tie-In Writers, Romance Writers of America and Sisters in Crime to identify and guide authors who might be owed money. The task force seeks Disney to:
Alan Moore signs on with Bloomsbury. Though having announced his retirement from writing comics Alan Moore – the author of the graphic novels The Ballad of Halo Jones, V for Vendetta and Watchmen – has signed with Bloomsbury for a six figure sum for two projects. One is a fantasy quintet titled Long London, which will launch in 2024. The series will move from the “shell-shocked and unravelled” London of 1949 to “a version of London just beyond our knowledge”, encompassing murder, magic and madness. Bloomsbury said it “promises to be epic and unforgettable, a tour-de-force of magic and history”. The second is a collection of short stories.
Alastair Reynolds has delivered his next book to Gollancz: it is due out in the latter half of 2022. Called Eversion becomes his eighteenth novel from Hachette's Orion SF/F imprint Gollancz. It is the ninth novel in the ten-book deal he has s with Gollancz/Orion/Hachette. It's his nineteenth if you include his Doctor Who title, and his twentieth if allowing for the collaboration, The Medusa Chronicles.
George R. R. Martin has been awarded a doctorate from the college of which he is an alumni. In 1970, Martin earned a degree in journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism in Evanston, Illinois, graduating summa cum laude; he went on to complete his Masters in journalism in 1971, also from Medill.
Harper Collins sees huge global growth of nearly 17%. The end of last year's (2020) final quarter saw Harper Collins' global growth up 23% and £75.5 million (US$102m) over the same quarter the previous year. Since then Harper have published the end of their financial year results (to 30th June 2021) that revealed that full-year revenues increased £229 million (US$319m) to £1.4 billion (US$2bn), from £1.2 billion (US$1.7bn) the previous year: growth of 16.7%.
Orbit UK has a new Editorial Director. Orbit's Senior Commissioning Editor, Jenni Hill, has been promoted to Editorial Director of Orbit UK. Jenni is behind the success of authors like Ann Leckie, N. K. Jemisin, Tade Thompson, Tasha Suri, C. L. Clark, among others. Our congratulations.
Bloomsbury to celebrate Harry Potter's 25th anniversary. 2022 sees the 25th anniversary of the first 'Harry Potter' book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone by J K Rowling. In January (2022) the paperback edition of the book, illustrated by Jonny Duddle, will be updated with silver foil. As part of the celebrations, Harry Potter Book Night in February will have 'Magical Journeys' as its theme, and a raft of promotions, partnerships and digital advertising will be deployed around the 2022 World Book Day (23rd April). February will also see Bloomsbury launch four Hogwarts House Edition Box Sets. Each set will spotlight one of the Hogwarts' Houses and include all seven books with new covers and illustrations created by artist Levi Pinfold. In March, The Tales of Beedle the Bard, illustrated by Chris Riddell, will also be getting a new paperback edition with a new cover and exclusive artwork of Harry, Hermione and Ron.
J. K. Rowling seriously considered writing Harry Potter under a pseudonym and confirmed she conceived his series on a delayed, crowded rail train. The Poet Laureate has Gone to his Shed is a BBC Radio 4 series in which the Poet Laureate, Simon Armitage, talks to poets and writers in his garden shed. An episode at the end of July had J. K. Rowling as the guest. She revealed that she too writes in a shed-like outhouse in her garden. Like Simon's, it too is devoid of internet access so as to rid distraction. She revealed that she had seriously considered writing Harry Potter under a pseudonym using the name 'Oliver'. She also said that she and her publisher decided to use the gender neutral 'J. K.' abbreviation as boys as well as girls would likely enjoy the Harry potter books. She confirmed the story that the idea for Harry Potter came to her on a long-delayed and crowded train from Manchester to London.
Stephen Hawking's collection to be preserved. The entire contents of Stephen Hawking’s office will be preserved as part of the Science Museum group collection and the Cambridge University Library, with selected highlights going on display at the Science Museum in 2022. Also included is a large collection of photographs, papers and correspondence showing how, from his home in Cambridge, he communicated with popes, US presidents and leading scientists of the age, including Nobel Prize winners Kip Thorne and Roger Penrose as well as his scripts from The Simpsons and The Big Bang Theory. The University of Cambridge hopes to digitise the collection in the Cambridge Digital Library, where Hawking’s work will be featured side by side alongside Isaac Newton and Charles Darwin.
Stanislaw Lem centenary celebrated in Vienna. The summer saw the Austrian capital celebrate the Polish science-fiction grandmaster Stanislaw Lem, who was born a century ago. Lem's centenary is being celebrated in Poland as the Year of Lem, and Vienna, the writer's home in the 1980s, joined in over the summer, staging a series of musical events collectively dubbed the Lem Festival.
Amazon to open US department stores. Amazon already has some physical bookshops in the US; the first being in Seattle in 2015, before creating grocery and gadget shops. Earlier this year (2021), the online retailer had overtaken Walmart as the biggest seller of clothes and footwear in the US, partly due to the CoVID-19-linked boom in online retail. The first Amazon department stores are expected to be located in Ohio and California, with retail spaces expected to be around 30,000 square feet. Although this is much smaller than most department stores, which typically occupy around 100,000 square feet, the new stores would still be larger than the company's current physical shop spaces.
Following Amazon inaction, fans get pirated copy of the Hugo-winning Blindsight taken down from the Amazon website. If you are going to rip off a science fiction book then steal a good one, which is what pirates did to Peter Watts Blindsight. Peter launched a copyright infringement notice through Amazon's official channels, but Amazon was "being its usual dickish self in terms of acting on it". Nor could he post reviews on the pirated copy's page alerting prospective buyers to the book's fraudulent provenance as he had "not met the minimum eligibility requirements" (i.e. had not given them enough money). So Peter used social media to ask his readers for help. Fans posted reviews alerting prospective buyers and a day later Amazon took the pirated book page down.
The European Union has fined Amazon with a record-breaking €746 million (£668 / US$888 million) for abusing its users data protection rights. Luxembourg's National Commission for Data Protection (Commission nationale pour la protection des donées or CNPD) fined Amazon for alleged violations of the EU General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”). As we reported a couple of years ago there has been concern over some large firm's, including Amazon's, data protection practice. Based on press reports and Amazon’s public statements, in this instance the fine appears to relate to Amazon’s use of customer data for targeted advertising purposes. Amazon is appealing (not an adjective normally associated with Amazon). ++++ Related story previously reported elsewhere on this site: New European data protection rules cause a little upset.
Amazon pays a little more tax as sales rise by 50%. Amazon's total sales in the UK, rose to £20.63 billion (US$28 billion) during 2020 - up by more than 50% from £13.73 billion (US$18.7 billion) in 2019. Last financial year (2020/1) the firm paid £492 million in direct taxation, up by more than two-thirds compared with the £293 million (US$399m) it paid in the previous year. Yet Amazon's key UK business reportedly paid just £3.8 million more corporation tax last year than in 2019/20. ++++ French tax authorities recently settled disputes with Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon over their operations in the country over the last decade.
ITV News has reported that Amazon is destroying millions of items of unsold stock every year, including items that were new and unused. ITV, undercover filming from inside Amazon's Dunfermline, Scotland, warehouse revealed smart TVs, laptops, drones, hairdryers, headphones, computer drives, books and thousands of – amazingly in the middle of a global pandemic – unused sealed face masks sorted into boxes marked ‘destroy’! Why is this happening? Well, many vendors choose to house their products in Amazon’s vast warehouses. But the longer the goods remain unsold, the more a company is charged to store them. It is eventually cheaper to dispose of the goods, especially stock from overseas, than to continue storing the stock. Apparently, similar investigations in France and Germany have found evidence of the practice in other Amazon warehouses. (See itv.com/news/2021-06-21/amazon-destroying-millions-of-items-of-unsold-stock.) ++++ Related stories elsewhere on this site and others include:-
And finally, some of the spring's short SF book related videos…
SF/F Grandmaster Ray Bradbury loved comics. We lost Ray nearly a decade ago. Yet for those that knew him his memory of the man (not just the works we all love) continues. Here, the staff from the Ray Bradbury Experience Museum share behind-the-scenes views of the museum and stories of Bradbury’s love of comics in this 90-minute video Ray Bradbury and Comics. ++++ Related from the past, a two-and-a-half minute video, made while Ray was alive and which he appreciated as a homage. You can see the Hugo Award short-listed F*%k Me Ray Bradbury song here. Also, a reminder of the tributes to Ray on his passing.
Author Andy Weir is interviewed about his writing, science, and things spacey. Andy Weir is noted for being the author of The Martian. He is a lifelong space nerd and a devoted hobbyist of such subjects as relativistic physics, orbital mechanics, and the history of manned spaceflight. His latest book is Project Hail Mary. You can see the interview here.
N. K. Jemisin Teaches Fantasy and Science Fiction Writing. The winner of the Hugo Award for three consecutive years for her 'Broken Earth' trilogy, N. K. Jemisin will now teach prospective writers how to create a world from scratch, develop compelling characters, and get published. You can see the trailer for her master class here.
Alastair Reynolds on his latest book, Inhibitor Phase, in two YouTube interviews. First up, a half-hour interview by Forbidden Planet. Then there's an hour's worth of interview and some brief explorations of his garden work place with an interviewer not knowing the 'Galileo 7'… in an MDC video. This last is rather good so worth making a cup of tea/coffee and settling down to watch it.
|
Autumn 2021
Forthcoming SF Books
Galaxias by Stephen Baxter, Gollancz, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22886-3.
Tomorrow by Chris Beckett, Corvus, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-786-49935-6.
The Shattered Skies by John Birmingham, Ad Astra - Head of Zeus, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-789-54595-1.
Star Wars Visions: Ronin by Emma Mieko Candon, Del Rey, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-10195-9.
The Key to Fury by Kristin Cast, Head of Zeus, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-838-93394-4.
Viral by Robin Cook, Macmillan, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-05937-3.
Leviathan Falls by James S. A. Corey, Orbit, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51039-2.
Our Child of Two Worlds by Stephen Cox, Jo Fletcher Books, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-787-47161-0.
The Silence by Don DeLillo, Picador, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-785-94664-6.
Doctor Who: The Essential Terrance Dicks Volume 1 by Terrance Dicks, Target – BBC Books, £25 / Can$53.95, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-785-94735-3.
Doctor Who: The Essential Terrance Dicks Volume 2 by Terrance Dicks, Target – BBC Books, £25, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-785-94735-3.
The Most Important Comic Book on Earth by DK, DK, £15.45 / US$30, trdpbk, UK ISBN 978-0-241-51351-4 / USA ISBN 978-0-744-04282-5.
Minecraft: The Dragon by Nicky Drayden, Del Rey, £12.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-15031-5.
Furious Heaven by Kate Elliott, Ad Astra - Head of Zeus, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-800-24324-8.
Never by Ken Follett, Macmillan, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-07693-6.
Deep Wheel Orcadia by Harry Josephine Giles, Picador, £10.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-06660-9.
The Apollo Murders by Chris Hadfield, Quercus, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-40685-6.
The Black Locomotive by Rian Hughes, Picador, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-07442-0.
XX by Rian Hughes, Picador, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1509-88967-9.
AI 2041: Ten visions for our future by Kai-Fu Lee & Chen Qiufan, Ebury, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-753-55901-7.
Elsewhere by Dean Koontz, Harper Collins, £6.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-008-29129-7.
The Arrest by Jonathan Lethem, Atlantic, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-838-95217-4.
Beyond the Hallowed Sky - Lightspeed Trilogy 1 by Ken MacLeod, Orbit, pbk, £8.99, ISBN 978-0-356-51479-6.
Radio Life by Derek B. Miller, Jo Fletcher Books, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-40861-4.
The Origins of Science Fiction by Michael Newton, Oxford University Press, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-198-85361-9.
Notes from the Burning Age by Claire North, Orbit, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51475-8.
To Sleep in a Sea of Stars by Christopher Paolini, Tor, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-04652-6.
Inhibitor Phase by Alastair Reynolds, Gollancz, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-575-09072-9.
Black Sci-Fi Short Stories edited by Tia Ross, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$40 / US$30, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-839-64480-1.
Star Wars: The Rising Storm (The High Republic) by Cavan Scott, Del Rey, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-10189-8.
Termination Shock by Neal Stephenson, Harper Collins, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-008-40437-6.
Invisible Sun by Charles Stross, Tor, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-447-24759-3.
The End of Men by Christina Sweeney-Baird, Harper Collins, £12.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-008-40793-3.
Screams from the Void by Anne Tibbets, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$32.95 / US$24.95, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58573-7.
Catalyst Gate K. B. Wagers, Orbit, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51225-9.
Judge Dredd: Guatemala by John Wagner, Colin McNeill et al, 2000AD – Rebellion, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-781-08895-1.
Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy (Book 3: Lesser Evil) by Timothy Zahn, Del Rey, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-15008-7.
|
Autumn 2021
Forthcoming Fantasy Books
The Wisdom of Crowds by Joe Abercrombie, Gollancz, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-575-09597-7.
Kingdom of Souls Trilogy (2) – Reaper of Souls by Rena Barron, Harper Collins, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-008-30232-0.
Absynthe by Bradley Beaulieu, Ad Astra - Head of Zeus, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-801-10192-9.
A Desert Torn Asunder by Bradley Beaulieu, Gollancz, £18.99, trdpbk, , ISBN 978-1-473-23346-1.
The Winter Garden by Alexandra Bell, Del Rey, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-10082-2.
Winterlight by Kristen Britain, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22649-4.
Somebody’s Voice by Ramsey Campbell, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$32.95 / US$24.95, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58608-6.
Alice Through the Looking-Glass by Lewis Carroll, Oxford University Press, £5.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-198-86150-8.
Play of Shadows by Sebastien de Castell, Jo Fletcher Books, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-787-47146-7.
The Queen of the Cicadas by V. Castro, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$32.95 / US$24.95, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58603-1.
The Daevabad Trilogy (3) – The Empire of Gold by S. A. Chakraborty, Harper Collins, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-008-239527.
The Untold Story by Genevieve Cogman, Pan, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-00063-4.
Down By The Water by Elle Connel, Wildfire, $16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-472-27257-7.
Terrifying Ghosts Short Stories edited by Clare Frances Elliott, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$40 / US$30, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-839-64481-8.
A Clockwork River by J. S. Emery, Ad Astra - Head of Zeus, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-800-24992-9.
The God is Not Willing by Steven Erikson, Transworld, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-63286-8.
Farewell to the Liar by D. K. Fields, Ad Astra - Head of Zeus, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-789-54256-1.
The Firemane Saga (2) — Queen of Storms by Raymond E. Feist, Harper Collins, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-007-54136-2.
Witch Bottle by Tom Fletcher, Jo Fletcher Books, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-848-66263-6.
The Free Bastards by Jonathan French, Orbit, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51553-3.
The Hand of the Sun King by J. T. Greathouse, Gollancz, £13.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-23288-4.
The Gauntlet and the Fist Beneath by Ian Green, Ad Astra - Head of Zeus, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-800-24410-8.
Map's Edge: The Tethered Citadel Book 1 by David Hair, Jo Fletcher Books, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-40192-9.
World's Edge: The Tethered Citadel Book 2 by David Hair, Jo Fletcher Books, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-40205-6.
The Russian Cage by Charlaine Harris, Piatkus, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-349-41809-4.
The Library of the Dead by T. L. Huchu, Tor, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-03947-4.
Storyland: A new mythology of Britain by Amy Jeffs, Riverrun, £30, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-40797-6.
The Tale of the Tailor and the Three Dead Kings: A medieval ghost story by Dan Jones, Head of Zeus, £9.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-801-10129-5.
The Khorasan Archives (4) – The Bladebone by Ausma Zehanat Khan, Harper Collins, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-008-17175-9.
Empire of The Vampire by Jay Kristoff, Harper Collins, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-008-35044-4.
Among Thieves by M. J. Kuhn, Gollancz, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-473-23452-9.
Among Thieves by M. J. Kuhn, Gollancz, £13.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-23453-6.
The Soulmate Equation by Christina Lauren, Piatkus, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-349-42689-1.
The Rose Daughter by Maria Lewis, Piatkus, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-349-42723-2.
The Veiled Throne by Ken Liu, Ad Astra - Head of Zeus, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-784-97329-2.
A Marvellous Light by Freya Marske, Tor, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-08088-9.
A Song of Ice and Fire — Fire and Blood by George R. R. Martin, Harper Collins, £6.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-008-46378-6.
The Shadow People by Graham Masterton, Ad Astra - Head of Zeus, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-800-24336-1.
Certain Dark Things by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Jo Fletcher Books, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-41561-2.
Divine Heretic by Jaime Lee Moyer, Jo Fletcher Books, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-787-47925-8.
Fury of a Demon by Brian Naslund, Tor, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-01622-2.
The Last Graduate by Naomi Novik, Del Rey, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-10088-4.
Ashen Torment (3) – Nightfall by Den Patrick, Harper Collins, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-008-22824-8.
Winnie-the-Pooh: Once There Was A Bear [95th Anniversary Prequel] by Jane Riordan, Farshore, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-755-50073-4.
The Pariah by Anthony Ryan, Orbit, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51455-0.
Mile High with a Vampire by Lynsay Sands, Gollancz, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-23056-9.
Warriors of God by Andrzej Sapkowski, Gollancz, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22617-3.
The Watchers by A. M. Shine, Ad Astra - Head of Zeus, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-801-10212-4.
The Dying Squad by Adam Simcox, Gollancz, £13.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-23075-0.
Last Guard by Nalini Singh, Gollancz, £13.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22817-7.
The Empire's Ruin by Brian Staveley, Tor, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-509-82300-0.
The Stone Knife by Anna Stephens, Harper Collins, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-008-40404-8.
The Bone Shard Emperor by Andrea Stewart, Orbit, £12.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51499-4.
Threadneedle by Cari Thomas, Harper Collins, £12.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-008-40701-8.
The Hood by Lavie Tidhar, Ad Astra - Head of Zeus, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-838-93131-5.
Collector's special
The Lord of the Rings [Single-Volume Illustrated Edition] by J. R. R. Tolkien, Harper Collins, £60, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-008-47128-6.
The Nature of Middle-Earth by J. R. R. Tolkien, Harper Collins, £25, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-008-38792-1.
Sir Gawain and the Green Knight: With Pearl and Sir Orfeo translated by J. R. R. Tolkien, Harper Collins, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-008-43393-2.
Tales from the Perilous Realm by J. R. R. Tolkien, Harper Collins, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-008-45334-3.
Tolkien Calendar 2022 Harper Collins, £9.99, ISBN 978-0-008-47791-2.
The Infernal Riddle of Thomas Peach by Jas Treadwell, Hodder & Stoughton, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-34732-6.
Night of Demons & Saints by Menna van Praag, Transworld, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-63168-7.
The Book of Accidents by Chuck Wendig, Del Rey, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-10107-2.
Blood of the Chosen by Django Wexler, Ad Astra - Head of Zeus, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-788-54322-4.
Empress of Flames by Mimi Yu, Gollancz, £12.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22314-1.
Autumn 2021
Forthcoming Non-Fiction SF &
Autumn 2021
General Science News
Save leading British learned scientific societies urges Sir David Attenborough FIBiol, FGS, FLS, FRAS. Burlington House, located near Piccadilly in central London's west end, is the home to the Geological Society, the Linnean Society, the Royal Astronomical Society and the Royal Society of Chemistry. They were given a peppercorn rent from the government in 1874. However, recently the government has been increasing the rent the past decade and wants to have a new deal for the future that will see an 8% rise per annum for the next five years at a time when the past five years has seen inflation well below 2%. The Burlington learned societies feel that with this deal they will simply have to move out of their historic home and that means moving away from central London with its direct transport links to the capital's main railway stations and airports. They will also lose the synergistic benefits of being near each other, close to the central London universities and research institutes – synergies enjoyed for 150 years. Naturalist Sir David Attenborough is a fellow of the Geological Society and Linnean (which examines the diversity and relatedness of species) has written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson pointing out that these learned societies are learned charities and are having to divert income away from scholarly practices to pay the increasing rent. If they leave central London "this will severely damage the contribution that they are able to make to both the public's understanding and the planet's welfare". A government spokesperson said that it had made a "generous offer" which "unfortunately was rejected".
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has published its sixth Assessment Report's (AR6) science working group (WGI) outcome. Its analogous to Business-as-Usual (current trends of increased fossil fuel use through to the latter two decades of the century) warming forecast give a warming of nearly 4.8°C above late 18th century temperatures for the end of the century. This is almost the same as the fifth Assessment Report (AR5). What is different is the language. The AR6 science working group says: "It is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land." This compares with AR5 and: "Each of the last three decades has been successively warmer at the Earth’s surface than any preceding decade since 1850."
The summer's North American Pacific Northwest region heatwave has been attributed to climate change. has seen with records broken in multiple cities by several degrees Celsius with peak daily temperatures far above 40ºC including setting a new all-time Canadian temperature record in the village of Lytton, at which a temperature of 49.6 ºC was measured on 29th June (2021) and where wildfires spread on the following day. Given that the observed temperatures were so far outside historical experiences and in a region with only about 50% household air conditioning penetration, there was excess mortality over what would normally be expected.
There is an increasing probability of record-shattering mega-heatwaves. Society has often been surprised by the magnitude by which recent climate extremes exceeded previous observed records, such as during the extreme rainfall of Hurricane Harvey, the 2020 warm anomaly over Siberia or the 2003 European and the 2010 Russian heatwaves that caused tens of thousands of heat-related fatalities, let alone this summer's (2021) NW American heatwave. Climate researchers have used the Community Earth System Model version 1.2 computer climate model and then compared the results with other major climate models. They found that week-long heat extremes that break records by three or more standard deviations are two to seven times more probable in 2021–2050 and three to 21 times more probable in 2051–2080, compared to the last three decades. In 2051–2080, such events are estimated to occur about every 6–37 years somewhere in the northern mid-latitudes. For comparison, this summer's NW American heat-wave has been described as a one in a thousand year event. (See Fischer, E. M., Sippel, S. & Knutti, R. (2021) Increasing probability of record-shattering climate extremes. Nature Climate Change, doi.org/10.1038/s41558-021-01092-9.)
Iran is heading towards a long-term water crisis an analysis reveals, and this will affect its feeding itself. Groundwater provides about 60% of the total water supply in Iran, where agriculture is responsible for more than 90% of water withdrawal. Iranian environmental scientists together with others from around the world have looked at 12,230 piezometers, 14,856 observation wells, and groundwater extraction points in Iran between 2002 and 2015. Iran’s non-renewable groundwater withdrawal was about 66 million cubic metres in 1965, which cumulatively grew – more than doubling – to approximately 133 × 103 million cubic metres in 2019. Groundwater decline due to extensive overexploitation of non-renewable groundwater and rising salinity levels are documented in almost all sub-basins, pointing to dire, worsening water security risks across the country. Already, the water available for irrigation in Iran has been in slow but steady decline since 2009. (See Noori, R. et al (2021) Anthropogenic depletion of Iran’s aquifers. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, vol. 118 (25), e2024221118.)
How much will the Earth warm with additional carbon dioxide? You may think that this question had long been sorted by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPPC). Well, not quite. It is a complex question that in part depends on computer models and part on real-life data. But, in essence, it all boils down to climate sensitivity. Here, climate sensitivity is a measure of how much the Earth's climate will cool or warm after a change in the climate system, for instance, how much it will warm for doubling in carbon dioxide concentrations. The IPCC's 5th Assessment (AR5) in 2013 gives a climate sensitivity (ECS) range of between 1.5°C and 4.5°C, and this range in turn leads to a key part of the uncertainty in the IPCC's scenario warming forecasts.
The United Kingdom's climate change has been charted by the Royal Meteorological Society. Recent decades have been warmer, wetter and sunnier than the 20th century. Year 2020 was third warmest, fifth wettest and eight sunniest on record for the UK. No other year has fallen in the top-10 for all three variables for the UK. The UK has warmed at a broadly consistent but slightly higher rate than the observed change in global mean temperature. 2020 was the third warmest year for the UK in a series from 1884, and also third warmest for Central England in a series from 1659. All the top 10 warmest years for the UK in the series from 1884 have occurred since 2002. With regards the effect on plants, first leaf dates in 2020 were particularly early (on average 10.4 days earlier than the 1999–2019 baseline) for a range of common shrub/tree species, associated with mild conditions through January and February and some notable warmth and sunshine in April. Overall, the 2020 leaf-on season was extended by 6.2 days on average compared with the 1999–2019 baseline. (Kendon, M. et al (2021) State of the UK Climate 2020. International Journal of Climatology, vol. 41 (S2), p1-76.)
The worst carbon dioxide polluters from electricity power stations contribute disproportionately to greenhouse gas emissions. Researchers from the University of Colorado Boulder, USA, have looked at 29,078 fossil fuel power stations from 221 countries. They found that the top 5% percent of polluters were all cola-powered stations and they contributed 73% of all electricity-based carbon dioxide emissions. If the electricity from these stations were generated from natural gas instead then global electricity-based carbon dioxide emissions could be reduced by over 29%. If the electricity instead was generated by renewables then electricity-based carbon dioxide emissions could be reduced by over 49%. (See Grant, D. et al (2021) Reducing CO2 emissions by targeting the world’s hyper-polluting power plants. Environmental Research Letters, https://doi.org/10.1088/1748-9326/ac13f1.)
Ozone reduction treaty is curbing global warming and could save 0.5 – 1.0°C by the end of the century (2100). Synthetic chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) were first identified as a risk to the ozone layer in 1974 so letting more ultra-violet (UV) reach the ground. In 1987 (coincidentally the year in which SF² Concatenation was founded) the Montreal Protocol was signed to limit CFC production. Had it not been implemented CFC use would have continued and likely grown. Had this happened plant growth would have reduced so less carbion dioxide would have been absorbed: increased UV damages plants. CFCs are also powerful greenhouses. British researchers have now looked at increased UV's global impact on plant growth that would occur has the Montreal Protocol not been implemented. They conlude that the Earth could warm by and additional 0.5 – 1.0°C by the end of the century (2100). This would be in addition to the 4.8°C above late 18th century temperatures for the end of the century the latest IPCC report predicts for 2100. The researchers note that their work is confined to estimating the reduced carbon uptake from increased UV damage to plants: it does not take into account other factors such as increased carbon dioxide from the action of increased UV on organic matter or the increased decomposition of methane to carbon dioxide. (See Young, P. J. et al (2021) The Montreal Protocol protects the terrestrial carbon sink. Nature, vol. 596, p384-8.)
Plastic: Factual breakdown. Only in recent years has the problem of global plastic pollution become a mainstream issue. A factual breakdown is arguably warranted… and sobering:
A quantum entanglement transfer from solid to photon and back has been developed, as has a quantum booster. Both represent overcoming a major hurdle to enabling the wide-spread use of quantum technology has been overcome. Fast developing quantum simulation and computation centres, as well as secure communication systems, will soon require a reliable network for the distribution of entanglement. Entanglement has been successfully achieved in solid state systems which is ideal for computing. Entanglement has also been achieved between photons which is ideal for telecommunication. A small team in Spain led by Dario Lago-Rivera and Samuele Grandi has now successfully transferred a solid-state entangled state to a photon which was sent down an optic fibre where it entangled with another photon to continue its journey ending up transferring the entangled state to another solid state system. This demonstrates the principle for a functional quantum repeater link that could be realised by creating two chains of entangled memories, hence long-distance ground-based (optical fibres see signal degradation compared to lasers to orbit) quantum communication between solid-state quantum computers. (See Lago-Rivera, D. et al (2021) Telecom-heralded entanglement between multimode solid-state quantum memories. Nature, vol.594, p37-40.) Meanwhile, independently a research team in China has developed a quantum repeater that overcomes the approximately 100 kilometre limit of conveying an entangled photon along an optical fibre. This paves the way for high-speed quantum networks. (See Liu, X. et al. (2021) Heralded entanglement distribution between two absorptive quantum memories. Nature, vol. 594, p41-45.)
Particles brought down to average energies that are close to the lowest energy state. Bounce a photon off a particle to measure its energy and some of the photon's energy is transferred to the particle – this is a Heisenberg thing. Silica particles about the size of a virus (100–200 nanometres in diameter) and containing billions of atoms, have been brought almost to their lowest energy state by two independent teams of researchers. Silica particles are charged, which means that instead of using an optical trap controlling their position with photons, an electromagnetic field was used by one of the teams. The particle's energy can then be measure with other low-energy photons. The other team used the rhythmic swaying of the particle to predict where it was and cooled their experiment to 60° kelvin. This precision control has practical applications that could increase the sensitivity of the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) that detects gravity waves through light path differences over 4 km that are less than the width of an atom. It may also have applications in quantum gravity experiments should quantum gravity theory be correct. ( See the review piece Monteiro, T. S. (2021) Feedback offers quantum control of nanoparticles. Nature, vol. 595, p357-8 and the primary research papers Magrini, L. et al. (2021) Nature, vol. 595, p373–377 and Tebbenjohanns, F., Mattana, M. L., Rossi, M., Frimmer, M. & Novotny, L. (2021) Nature, vol. 595, p378–382.)
An exotic four-quark particle has been detected. The two most common quarks in nature are called ‘up’ and ‘down’; their possible combinations include neutrons (one up and two downs) and protons (two ups and one down). Protons are the only hadrons known to be stable in isolation — neutrons are stable only when they are incorporated into atomic nuclei. All other hadrons form only fleetingly, from the collision of other particles, and decay in a fraction of a second. The large Hadron Collider at CERN in Geneva (famous for detecting the Higgs Boson that garnered Peter Higgs a Nobel) creates new kinds of hadron by causing high-energy collisions between protons. Normally hadrons have two or three quarks, a few that have four – tetraquarks – have been found before but these are thought to have been composed of two quark couplets. However, this one could be a tightly bound quadruplet. If it is it will be a first. In nature, tetraquarks probably existed only during the first instants of the Universe, when all matter was compressed in an extremely tight space. But creating them artificially helps physicists to test theories of how particles interact through the strong nuclear force. And this has implications for what is known as the 'standard model'. (See Castelvecchi, D. (2021) Exotic four-quark particle spotted at Large Hadron Collider. Nature, vol. 596, p330.)
Social inequality can be detected by satellite. Social inequality – how income is distributed through a population – is an indicator of a number of things including longevity and crime rate. Measuring it is therefore important for economists and geographers among others. Research now shows that it can be measured using satellite observations combined with population density data.
A pattern to global marine litter pollution has been revealed. Litter pollution in the oceans is a major problem and plastic in particular. As far back as 2010 the total plastic waste generated was estimated to equal the global production of plastic materials, with around 8 million metric tons of plastic waste entering the ocean from land-based sources! Now, an international team has analysed and standardised various data sets on litter pollution. 12 million litter items retrieved from 7 major environments globally were classified according to their material composition, type of product and probable origin. It reveals a distinct pattern.
CoVID-19 is being used as an excuse for universities cutting academic jobs. The CoVID-19 pandemic has reduced universities receiving fees from oversees students (which are typically greater than for domestic students and industrial funding. In the UK a survey last year (2020) of over a thousand academics feared for job cuts, extra work without remuneration, and university administrations that do not consult. However these concerns precede CoVID-19. Another survey of nearly 6,000 academics carried out back in 2017 found that almost nine out of ten academic faculty and staff members did not have faith in their institution’s senior-management team citing a lack of accountability, poor leadership and an over-reliance on performance metrics, among other issues. The fear is that universities are using CoVID as a cover for financial streamlining and managements' long-time desire for greater control over academics. Similar stories are emerging from the US and Australia. (
And, before we move on to a round-up of recent natural science research in the next section below, here is a short science video…
The new crisis in cosmology! There is good news and bad news. Bad news first: two years ago PBS Space-Time reported on the Crisis in Cosmology. Since then, it’s only gotten worse. And actually, the good news is also that the crisis in cosmology has actually gotten worse, which means physicists may be onto something! The most exciting thing for any scientist is when something they thought they knew turns out to be wrong. So it’s no wonder that many cosmologists are starting to get excited by what has become known as the Hubble tension, or the crisis in cosmology. The “crisis” is the fact that we have two extremely careful, increasingly precise measurements of how fast the universe is expanding which should agree with each other, and yet they don’t. You can see the eighteen-minute episode on how time causes gravity.
Autumn 2021
Natural Science News
Another putative multicellular fossil dating from the Proterozoic found so challenging the tradition co-evolution of life and planet theory. The traditional theory has it that only with the oxidation of the atmosphere (from around 2% to around 20% oxygen) could multicellular species flourish. This they did, following the oxidation event of 720 – 635 million years ago (mya), with the Avalon and Cambrian booms of species. However fossil remains have been found much older than this; fossils that look like the remains of multicellular species but few on land. Now, adding to these is the discovery of microfossils at the Diabaig Formation at Loch Torridon in Scotland, that appear both multicellular and are non-marine in origin. Even though they look like little more than clumps of cells, this adds to the new narrative being developed that multicellular species, including small animal species developed before 720 mya and on land freshwater systems. Indeed, these new Scottish fossils date from a billon years ago. (See Strother, P. K. (2021) A possible billion-year-old holozoan with differentiated multicellularity. Current Biology, vol. 31, p1-8.)
Clue as to how woody seed-bearing species evolved into flower species is found in a drawer. You may think that clues as to the origins of species are always made by some Indiana Jones type scientist finding fossils out in the back of beyond. However recently researchers found their clue in a fossil locked in a drawer.
How many Tyrannosaurus rex animals were there; what was their global population? An impossible question you might think given we do not know how many that died successfully became fossils for us to find. However biologists in California have found a way to get a handle on the question. First they had to estimate, from the T. rex fossils that have been found, their size. They also had to figure out how much energy they burned. Additionally, they needed to determine the maximum and minimum area of their habitat. Finally, they needed to work out how long the species had been around to calculate how many had ever lived. With regards to this last, it turns out that the era of T. rex was just a couple of million years before the end-Cretaceous asteroid strike.
How do birds sense magnetic fields to migrate? It has been known for some time that birds can sense the Earth's magnetic field, but how remains a mystery. There are currently two main hypotheses. First, through the oxidized-iron compound magnetite (Fe3O4). Second, through some biomolecule that has a magnetic moment. It should be said that both ideas are not mutually exclusive: it could be a combination of the two. Past research has theorised that cryptochrome proteins in birds' eyes do not equally flip between two quantum states when they absorb a photon of light. The new research, by an international collaboration led by British and German scientists, on night migrating robins, shows that this also happens in the presence of a magnetic field. With one quantum state dominating, the metabolic product from the protein changes yielding of reaction products that would be needed for magnetosensory signalling. (See Xu, J. et al (2021) Magnetic sensitivity of cryptochrome 4 from a migratory songbird. Nature, vol. 594, p535-540 and the review article Warrant, E. J. (2021) Unravelling the enigma of bird magnetoreception. Nature, vol. 594, p497-8.)
Cuttlefish brains do not age. Episodic memory (remembering where you left your keys) declines during aging in humans, as it does in non-human mammals. By contrast, semantic memory (remembering learnt knowledge like how to ride a bicycle) remains relatively intact with advancing age. This age-related decline in episodic memory likely stems from the deteriorating function of the hippocampus in the brain. Researchers have used cuttlefish that had to learn that the location of a food resource was dependent on the time of day: cuttlefish are molluscs that lack a hippocampus. Tey found that contrary to other animals, episodic-like memory is preserved in aged cuttlefish. (Schnell, A. K. et al (2021) Episodic-like memory is preserved with age in cuttlefish. Proceedings of the Royal Society B, vol. 288, 20211052.)
Orang-utans join the small band of self-learning tool users. Few animals use tools. For example, chimpanzees (Pan troglodytes) have used stones to crack nuts. Orang-utans (Pongo abelii and Pongo pygmaeus) have the second most extensive tool-use repertoire among the great apes (aft-er chimpanzees). Yet orang-utans have not been observed cracking nuts in the wild, perhaps because their jungle habits provide limited opportunities for nut-cracking. Researcher have now shown that just leaving wodden hammers and nuts with orang-utans without showing how to use them, that the orang-utans can spontaneously undertake nut-cracking using the wooden hammers. (Bandini, E. et al (2020) Naive orang-utans (Pongo abelii and Pongo pygmaeus) individually acquire nut-cracking using hammer tools. American Journal of Primatology, vol. 83, e23304.)
Sharks almost went extinct 19 million years ago in a mysterious event. Two US researchers have presented evidence for a previously unknown major extinction event in sharks that occurred in the early Miocene, ~19 million years ago. There is no known climatic and/or environmental driver of this extinction: its cause remains a mystery. During this event, sharks virtually disappeared from the open-ocean, declining in abundance by >90%. This compares with the decline in sharks due to the dinosaur extinction when shark losses were just 30%. Records of this extinction, come in the form of shark scales, called denticles, found in seafloor samples from the Pacific Ocean. Geometric denticles, which tend to belong to slower-swimming sharks among modern species, collapsed at 19 million years, while other scale types persisted. Could it be that there was a predator hunting open ocean sharks which only faster moving sharks could elude? Last season we reported that Sharks and rays have declined by 71% since 1970. Could it be that shark species are ecologically vulnerable in a way we do not know? (See Sibert, E. C. & Rubin, L. D. (2021) An early Miocene extinction in pelagic sharks. Science, vol. 372, p1105-1107.)
An ancestor species to Neanderthals and archaic human species in Europe and Asia has been discovered. Two research teams have discovered the remains of an early human, previously unknown to science, who lived in the Levant at least until 130,000 years ago, in excavations at the Nesher Ramla site, near the city of Ramla, Israel. It was also discovered that they mastered stone-tool production technologies, previously known only among H. sapiens and Neanderthals. Recognising similarity to other archaic Homo specimens from 400,000 years ago, found in Israel and Eurasia, the researchers reached the conclusion that the Nesher Ramla fossils represent a unique Middle Pleistocene population, now identified for the first time. (See Zaidner, Y. et al (2021) Middle Pleistocene Homo behavior and culture at 140,000 to 120,000 years ago and interactions with Homo sapiens. Science, vol. 372, p1,429-1,433 and Hershkovitz, I. (2021) A Middle Pleistocene Homo from Nesher Ramla, Israel. Science, vol. 372, p1,424-1,428.)
An cousin species to Neanderthals and modern human species has been discovered in China. The skull of an archaic human species was discovered in China in 1933 by a railway construction worker but, due to political upheaval, went unreported to the scientific community until 2018. Various analyses have now been completed and this summer it was announced that the remains were probably of a new species of archaic human named Homo longi. It lived around 148,000 years ago. It is considered as an offshoot to modern humans and Neanderthals and so is likely a cousin species, as opposed to ancestral species, to modern humans and Neanderthals. (See Ni, X., Ji, Q., Wu, W., et al. (2021) Massive cranium from Harbin establishes a new Middle Pleistocene human lineage in China. The Innovation, vol. 2, 100130; Shao, Q., Ge, J., Ji, Q., et al. (2021) Geochemical locating and direct dating of the Harbin archaic human cranium. The Innovation, vol. 2, 100131; and Ji, Q.,Wensheng, W., Yannan, J. et al. (2021) Late Middle Pleistocene Harbin cranium represents a new Homo species. The Innovation, vol. 2, 100132.)
Mouth bacteria reveal ancient, humans had a cooked starch diet. An international collaboration of European and N. American researchers have looked at the genome of bacteria found in the remains of humans and Neanderthals spanning the past 100,000 years, modern humans, gorillas and chimpanzees. While there are some similarities between the bacterial species in the mouths of chimpanzees and humans (close evolutionary species), the greatest similarities were between Neanderthals and modern humans including streptococci associated with starch digestion. They suggest that starch-rich foods, possibly modified by cooking, first became important early in Homo spp. evolution prior to the split between Neanderthal and modern human lineages more than 600 thousand years ago. (See Fellows Yates, J. A. et al. (2021) The evolution and changing ecology of the African hominid oral microbiome. Proc. Nat. Acad. Sci., vol. 118 (20), e2021655118.)
Historic, sustainable agriculture has left its mark on tropical rainforests. By 13,000 years ago all tropical rain forests had human occupation, including the Amazon. As human societies accumulated knowledge, practices, and technologies, they spread domesticated species and landscapes. For instance, the Brazil nut tree (Bertholletia excelsa) has been cultivated by Indigenous peoples for millennia and today is one of a number of dominant species in the Amazon basin. Today, in Amazonia, with the decline of indigenous communities with the arrival of Europeans and their diseases, many of these forest communities vanished. However, they can still be discerned ecologically today though patches of increased abundance in edible species. In managed landscapes, plant communities become dominated by multiple edible species clumped together around ancient settlements. These ancient people knew how to manage the forest sustainably. However, where Indigenous and local peoples cease to have access to the forest, their ancient ecological knowledge fades away over a few generations. In the long run, natural ecological and evolutionary processes could reduce the abundance of edible species by up to 80%. With fewer fruits and seeds in the forest, the cascading effects on other, non-human, ecological interactions could negatively affect the populations of fruit-eating and seed-eating vertebrates. (Flores, B. M. & Levis, C. (2021) Human-food feedback in tropical forests. Science, vol. 372, p1,146-7.) +++ See also the next item…
Domestication of Canηabis sativa revelled from genome. An international collaboration led by Swiss based biologists have sequenced the genome of Canηabis sativa and unravelled the history of its domestication. They found four main genetic groups of the plant: basal, hemp type, feral drug and drug type. From the genome it appears that the species evolved and spread with its population growing and reaching a peak one million years ago. It is suggested that early domesticated ancestors of hemp and drug types diverged from basal canηabis roughly about 12,000 years ago. This is when the world left the last glacial (a cold part of our present ice age). This indicates that the species had already been domesticated by early Neolithic times. This coincides with the dating of cord-impressed pottery from South China and Taiwan (12,000 years ago), as well as pottery-associated seeds from Japan (10,000 years ago). Archaeological sites with hemp-type Canηabis artefacts are consistently found from 7,500 years ago in China and Japan, and pollen consistent with cultivated Canηabis was found in China more than ,5,000 years ago. (It had previously been though it had been domesticated in central Asia.) Ritualistic and inebriant use of Canηabis has in turn been documented in Western China from archaeological remains at least 2500 years ago. The first archaeobotanical record of C. sativa in the Indian subcontinent dates back to around 3,000 years ago. Over the next centuries, drug-type Canηabis travelled to various world regions, including Africa (13th century) and Latin America (16th century), progressively reaching North America at the beginning of the 20th century and later, in the 1970s, from the Indian subcontinent. Meanwhile, hemp-type cultivars were first brought to the New World by early European colonists during the 17th century and later replaced in North America by Chinese hemp landraces by the middle 1800s. (See Ren, G. et al (2021) Large-scale whole-genome resequencing unravels the domestication history of Canηabis sativa. Science Advances, vol. 7, eabg2286.)
Parts of the Amazon rain forest have ceased being a carbon sink (absorbing more carbon each year than it emits) and have become a carbon source. Uciana Gatti, Luana Basso and colleagues, mainly based at the São José dos Campos in Brazil, have directly measured the atmosphere in four regions across Amazonia for nine years (2010–2018). They also used data from several sites on remote islands and coastal headlands around the South Atlantic Ocean to establish background concentrations of gases. They found that South-eastern Amazonia, in particular, now acts as a net carbon source (total carbon flux minus fire emissions) to the atmosphere especially in the dry season. The overall trend for deforestation, warmer and drier dry seasons, drought stress, fire and carbon release in eastern Amazonia critically threatens the Amazon carbon sink. Here there is an added twist. Overall, globally forests act as a carbon sink. Worldwide, the land carbon sink has absorbed around 25% of all fossil-fuel emissions since 1960 to near the end of the 2010 decade. This is in part because increased atmospheric carbon dioxide encourages further photosynthetic drawdown of carbon. In higher latitudes, the increased growing season with warming, further encourages drawdown. An additional factor for mid-latitude forests is increased nutrients from human activities have spurred growth. However, for tropical forests it is the extra carbon dioxide that has spurred drawdown. Here’s the thing, if we cease adding carbon dioxide to the atmosphere (which we undoubtedly should) then this means that tropical photosynthetic rates are unlikely to increase. Factor this in with the Gatti – Basso team’s results (driven by land-use, climate change and fire) and it is most likely that much if not all of Amazonia will become a net carbon source later this century. (See Gatti, L. V., Basso, L. S., Miller, J. B. et al (2021) Amazonia as a carbon source linked to deforestation and climate change. Nature,vol. 595, p388-393 and the review piece Denning S. (2021) Southeast Amazonia is no longer a carbon sink. Nature,vol.595, p354-355.
Global vegetation has been changing faster the past 4,000 years to today than any time in the past 18,000 years. A collaboration primarily between University of Bergen, Norway, and University of Wisconsin-Madison, USA, looked at a global set of over 1,100 fossil pollen records: cores from bog and lake sediments that reveal which plants grew nearby in the past. These more recent changes are even more rapid than the climate-driven vegetation changes associated with the end of the last glacial period 18,000 to 11,000 years ago. This work suggests that 3,000 to 4,000 years ago, humans were already having an enormous impact on the world and that continues today. An implication from this work is that in the past, the periods of ecosystem transformations driven by climate change coming out of the last glacial and those driven by land use were largely separate. But now, intensified land use continues, and the world is warming at an increasing rate due to the accumulation of greenhouse gases. As plant communities respond to the combination of direct human impacts and human-induced climate change, future rates of ecosystem transformation may break new records yet again. The importance of this work is that given that recent dramatic change the past century or two, but that we had significant and discernable, widespread light touch on the terrestrial landscape the previous three or four thousand years, we might learn from traditional management sustainability lessons. However, our large early 21st century global population – in excess of seven billion and growing – is a hurdle to overcome. (See Mottl, O. et al (2021) Global acceleration in rates of vegetation change over the past 18,000 years. Science, vol. 372, p 860-864.) See also the next item below…
The UK reflects the global picture of biodiversity decline, an all-party Parliamentary Select Committee concludes. The House of Commons Environmental Audit Committee has looked at biodiversity in the UK. 15% of UK species are threatened with extinction. Of the G7 countries, the UK has the lowest level of biodiversity remaining. At a minimum, the UK has failed to meet 14 of the 19 Aichi biodiversity targets, the global nature goals the UK committed to meet by 2020. The Aichi Biodiversity Targets were agreed by 196 countries under the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) in 2010. The Strategic Plan for Biodiversity 2011–2020, which contained the Aichi Targets, aimed to halt the loss of biodiversity globally by 2020. The Committee notes that the UK government's policies are a welcome start, but in their current form do not represent the transformative change required to bend the curve of biodiversity loss. As a result, nature will continue to decline and the next generation will inherit a more depleted, damaged natural environment. Action needs to be stepped up in scale, ambition, pace, and detail. To do this it needs to: address the UK's severe skills shortage in ecologists; establish a natural capital baseline to measure progress against biodiversity goals; the need for a holistic biodiversity strategy with coordinated components; ensuring designated biodiversity conservation areas are properly managed; track illegal marine fishing; adequately factor nature into governmental thinking; value biodiversity and ensure it is on school curricula. The committee also plans to produce an accompanying report that examines the UK’s impact on international biodiversity and the measures. (See House of Commons Environmental Audit Committee (2021) Biodiversity in the UK: bloom or bust? House of Commons: London.)
Double whammy on insect pollinators worldwide revealed. It has been known for some time that insects, especially in agricultural landscapes, have been in decline: in 2017 a German study showed a three-quarter reduction in flying insects in that country in under three decades and that globally over 40% of insect species are threatened. A new study throws light on why this is happening. Biologists, primarily based at the Royal Holloway University of London, have looked at 90 studies in which bees were exposed to combinations of agrochemicals, nutritional stressors and/or parasites. They found that, while non-lethal threats (nutritional stressors – such as poor pollen availability – and parasites) showed an additive effect, lethal factors (such exposure to multiple pesticides) showed a synergistic effect (an effect greater than the sum of individual effects). The researchers conclude that assuming just additive effects leads to underestimating threats. Underestimating threats in turn will lead to the continued decline in bees and their pollination services, to the detriment of human and ecosystem health. The next challenge is to look beyond these parasite–nutrition–agrochemical interactions to consider other risks to pollination. Future studies must ultimately consider, through a combination of correlative and experimental approaches, the interplay of nutrition–pathogen–agrochemical interactions alongside the effects of other human-driven changes (such as climate change, pollution, land-use changes and the spread of invasive species). Although such assessments would be difficult, they will be vital for understanding. (See Siviter, H. et al (2021) Agrochemicals interact synergistically to increase bee mortality. Nature, vol. 596, p389-392 and the review piece Vanbergen, A. J. (2021) A cocktail of pressures imperils bees. Nature, vol. 596, p351-2.)
Dinosaur poo reveals intact insects. Palaeontologists have discovered a 230-million year old beetle species in fossilised dinosaur poo. Researchers used powerful x-rays to scan the Triassic poo thought to be from a beaked dinosaur. This is the first time a complete beetle has been found in dinosaur poo – conversely finding insect fragments is common – and it is a new species to boot. At just 1.5 millimetres in length, the researchers have named the beetle Triamyxia coprolithica (or Tramyxia shit-stone). Studying preserved species in dung informs about insect evolution and past food webs. Research not to be sniffed at. (See Martin Qvarnstrom, M., Fikácek, M., Wernstrom, J. V. et al. (2021) Exceptionally preserved beetles in a Triassic coprolite of putative dinosauriform origin. Current Biology, vol. 31, 1-8.)
Ancient poo reveals modern gut bacteria change and is suggestive of human evolution. We humans have changed over thousands of years, and our way of life has altered dramatically the past thousand years. This is reflected in a number of ways, one of which is the type of bacteria we have in our intestine. It is known that the gut microbes in humans living today in industrial countries differs greatly to those living in non-industrial nations. For example, the guts of those living in industrial nations harbour microbes that tend to be more resistant to antibiotics. The latest news is that a research collaboration has now compared the gut microbial community from modern humans with those that lived between a thousand and two thousand years ago. They managed to extract reasonable microbial genomes from 498 samples of ancient shiτe and poo found in the US and Mexico. 181 of these the researchers are confident of being of human gut origin. They then compared these with the genome of modern human gut microbial genomes. They found that all the ancient human gut microbes differed from those in modern humans living in industrialised countries. Instead, they were all similar to those in the present-day living in non-industrial nations. Further, in looking at the genetic variation in a specific bacterial species, Methanobrevibacter smithii, they were able to back-track and estimate its past evolution. Their limited analysis reveals that it changed markedly between 75,000 years ago and 25,000 years ago. This was during the last glacial (the cold part of our current ice age) during which there was considerable diversity in small populations of our Homo species. This work lays open great potential in a new area of ancient poo science. This is not to be sniffed at. (See Wibowo, M. C. et al (2021) Reconstruction of ancient microbial genomes from the human gut. Nature, vol.594, p234-9 and a review paper Sonnenburg, J. L. & Olm, M. R. (2021) Ancient human faeces and gut microbes of the past. Nature, vol.594, p182-3.)
A hunter-gatherer 7,850 years ago in SE Asia has some Denisovan ancestry in his genome. The remains of the hunter-gather were from the limestone cave of Leang Panninge in South Sulawesi, Indonesia. Genetic analyses show that this pre-Neolithic forager shares most genes with present-day Papuan and Indigenous Australian groups, yet represents a previously unknown divergent human lineage that branched off around the time of the split between these populations approximately 37,000 years ago. Even though the Denisovan genetic component is small, it is significant and suggests ancestral breeding with modern humans probably over 150,000 years ago and is further evidence that Denisovans genetic footprint extends beyond the Siberian and Himalayan region. ( See Carlhoff, S. et al (2021) Genome of a middle Holocene hunter-gatherer from Wallacea. Nature, vol.596, p543-7.)
Life in Denisovan cave determined from environmental DNA. Die, and there is the chance that some of your cells can be preserved in sediment. This is what anthropologists have found in the Denisova Cave in southern Siberia. Previously in that cave mitochondrial DNA and nuclear DNA have been recovered from eight hominin fossils, enabling four to be assigned to Denisovans, three to Neanderthals and one to the child of a Neanderthal and a Denisovan. However, anthropologists have now recovered human and animal mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) from the cave's sediments enabling them to determine who lived when and with which animals. The earliest evidence for hominin mtDNA is of Denisovans, and is associated with early Middle Palaeolithic stone tools that were deposited approximately 250,000 to 170,000 years ago; Neanderthal mtDNA first appears towards the end of this period. We detect a turnover in the mtDNA of Denisovans that coincides with changes in the composition of faunal mtDNA, and evidence that Denisovans and Neanderthals occupied the site repeatedly—possibly until, or after, the onset of the Initial Upper Palaeolithic at least 45,000 years ago, when modern human mtDNA is first recorded in the sediments. Studies have suggested that Pleistocene mammals migrated from southeast Asia, along the eastern foothills of the Himalayas, to the northwest Altai. These animal migrations may have spurred the dispersal of Denisovans into the region in which their remains were first discovered. (See Zavala, E. I. et al. (2021) Pleistocene sediment DNA reveals hominin and faunal turnovers at Denisova Cave. Nature, vol. 595, p399-403.)
Humans have shaped most of the planet's land for twelve thousand years, but only recently non-sustainably. A return to historic traditional management of the land could help.. The current biodiversity crisis is often depicted as a struggle to preserve untouched habitats. Researchers have now combined global maps of human populations and land use over the past 12,000 years with current biodiversity data to show that nearly three quarters of terrestrial nature has long been shaped by diverse histories of human habitation and use by Indigenous and traditional peoples. Even 12,000 y ago, nearly three quarters of Earth’s land was inhabited and therefore shaped by human societies, including more than 95% of temperate and 90% of tropical woodlands. However, only recently in the 20th century, concomitant with a rise in global population, has there been a biological environmental crisis as land-use has become non-sustainable. Global land use history confirms that empowering the environmental stewardship of Indigenous peoples and local communities will be critical to conserving biodiversity across the planet. (See Ellis, E. C., et al (2021) People have shaped most of terrestrial nature for at least 12,000 years. Proc. Nat. Acad. Sci., vol. 118 (17), e2023483118.)
37% of summer heat deaths are caused by climate change. A large international collaboration of climate and biomedical scientists have looked at death records from 732 locations across a quarter of a century between 1991 and 2018. The team related heat death mortality to temperature. They then ran climate models without human greenhouse gas additions using the same temperature to heat death relationships at the 732 locations: there were fewer heat-related deaths. The team concluded that 37% of present-day, summer heat-related deaths can be attributed to human-induced climate change. (See Vicedo-Cabrera, A. M. (2021) The burden of heat-related mortality attributable to recent human-induced climate change. Nature Climate Change, vol. 11, p492-500.).
Educational attainment does not influence brain aging! It had been thought that the more educated a person was that old age dementia would be delayed. Perhaps, the more educated you were you had more to lose and so go before dementia became apparent? To test this hypothesis an international collaboration of European scientists scanned the brains of over 4,000 individuals of varying ages and educational attainment. They used two criteria as likely indicators of dementia: cortex and hippocampus volume as these reduce when atrophied. They found that these volumes decreased equally in both those groups who had higher education (had at least a degree) and those whose education ended with school. (See Nyberg, L. et al (2021) Educational attainment does not influence brain aging. Proc. Nat. Acad. Sci., vol. 118 (18), e2101644118.)
New Alzheimer's drug is expensive, and is far from a cure, but it does reveal a promising approach to future pharmaceuticals. Alzheimer's was virtually unknown to the public until the 1980s, yet now it is alone among the ten most common fatal diseases of developed nations in lacking a disease-modifying treatment. The cumulative financial cost to society of late-life dementias (of which Alzheimer's comprises ~60%) is estimated to exceed those of heart disease and cancer. Yet, the recent approval of the first disease-modifying anti-amyloid immunotherapy, aducanumab, for Alzheimer's Disease has proven controversial.
The US has a widespread and unjust drinking water and clean water crisis. Many households in the United States face issues of incomplete plumbing and poor water quality. Using data from the American Community Survey and the Environmental Protection Agency between 2014 to 2018, research shows that there are 489,836 households lacking complete plumbing, 1,165 community water systems in Safe Drinking Water Act Serious Violation, and 21,035 Clean Water Act permits in Significant Noncompliance. Further, water hardship is associated with rurality, poverty, race, education, and age – representing a nationwide environmental injustice! (See Mueller, J. T. & Gasteyer, S. (2021) The widespread and unjust drinking water and clean water crisis in the United States. Nature Communications, vol. 12, 3,544.)
…And finally this section, the season's SARS-CoV-2 / CoVID-19 science primary research and news roundup.
Global CoVID-19 fatalities officially top 4 million but could have exceeded 8 million! July (2021) saw the World Health Organisation (WHO) declare total CoVID-19 fatalities exceed 4 million. However, researchers from the US-based Centre for Global Development used three data sources to estimate the excess deaths in India between January 2020 and June 2021 over that in similar periods prior to the pandemic. India's official CoVID-19 death toll is 414,000 but most accept this as a gross underestimate. The Centre for Global Development puts the excess deaths in India at between 3.0 million and 4.7 million. Add this to the official deaths elsewhere and the global death rate from the disease could exceed 8 million.
England's Boris Johnson's CoVID-19 'Freedom day' – Scientists had grave fears. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been slow to lock down and quick to ease up with the previous three waves of CoVID-19. Despite Britain's science base and pharmaceutical collaboration being quick to develop a vaccine and the UK's National Health Service's effective vaccination rollout which saw over half the adult population having at least one vaccine shot by midsummer, cases have been rising with hospitalisations mainly the unvaccinated under 40s (the at-risk elderly were vaccinated first), Boris Johnson had a roadmap to his 19th July 'Freedom Day'. On that day, mask wearing would cease to be compulsory on public transport and in shops, and nightclubs and theatres would reopen.
United Kingdom's third wave of CoVID-19 sees young affected more than in the first or second waves due to success of vaccines. Without the vaccines the third wave would have been worse due to variants. It is now clear that if it were not for the vaccines the third wave of CoVID would see more cases of CoVID-19 than in the first of second waves.
WHO investigation reveals UN agency too slow and unclear about SARS-CoV-2 and CoVID-19 pandemic onset. Last year (2020) the annual World Health Assembly asked that the World Health Organization (WHO) arrange for an independent review of how the pandemic unfolded and determine lessons to be learned. This review has now reported identifying February 2020 as the critical month in which WHO should have been bolder in its warnings. Even though there was not the evidence that later emerged, WHO should have adopted the precautionary principle especially with advice to wear masks: those countries that adopted mandatory mask wearing early, such as many Asian countries, fared much better. It concludes that the global pandemic alert system is not fit for purpose. The report also calls for the creation of a council of world leaders devoted to fighting pandemics. (See Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response (2021) Second report on progress. WHO on behalf of the World Health Assembly, Geneva.) This builds on another report on the pandemics' origins that concludes that based on molecular sequence data, the outbreak may have started between before mid-November and early December 2019 and most likely from species spill over and least likely from a laboratory accident. (See Joint WHO-China Study (2021) WHO-convened Global Study of Origins of SARS-CoV-2. WHO: Geneva.)
A SARS-like virus has been detected in a horseshoe bat in Britain, suggesting that horseshoe bats worldwide are a potential SARS-like virus pool. A large number of genetically diverse SARS-related coronaviruses (SARSr-CoV) have been detected in multiple species of horseshoe bats (genus Rhinolophus) from different areas of China and Europe. A SARS-like virus has now been detected in a lesser horseshoe bat (Rhinolophus hipposideros) in Gloucestershire, Great Britain. The receptor binding domain within the virus's protein spike has an amino acid sequence that is 68% the same as SARS-CoV (the original 2003 SARS virus) and 67% the same as SARS-CoV-2 (that gives rise to CoVID-19). This new SARS-like virus is called RhGB01 (Rhinolophus hipposideros, Great Britain 01) representing the first detection of a SARS-like virus (sarbecovirus) from R. hipposideros in Great Britain. This suggests that horseshoe bat species worldwide have the potential to be a reservoir of SARS-like viruses. (Crook, J. M. et al (2021) Metagenomic identification of a new sarbecovirus from horseshoe bats in Europe. Scientific Reports, vol 11, 14723.)
Do coronavirus genes merge with human chromosomes. A pre-print last December (spring 2020) suggested just this but their notion was severely criticised including on non-scientific grounds that it played to vaccine sceptics. However, the authors of that paper have shored up their hypothesis that the reverse transcriptase enzyme could convert coronavirus RNA to DNA which could then merge with a human chromosome. This might explain why some, a very few, CoVID patients can recover from COVID-19 but then test positive for SARS-CoV-2 again months later. This new evidence has appeared in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) and discussed in the journal Science. (See Cohen J. (2021) Do coronavirus genes slip into human chromosomes? Further evidence supports challenged claim, but significance remains unclear. Science, vol. 372, p674-5.)
The UN's World Health Organisation (WHO) changes the common name nomenclature for SARS-CoV-2 variants for the snowflake generation. WHO apparently feel that the current colloquial naming of variants after the locations where they first gained dominance is derogatory, "stigmatising and derogatory". The new terms are:-
Kent (sorry 'Alpha') variant of SARS-CoV-2 more lethal. British biomedical scientists have found that the so-called Kent variant (B.1.1.7. or 501Y.V1 variant), which emerged last year, is 55% more lethal than the original strain. They analysed 2,245,263 positive SARS-CoV-2 community tests and 17,452 deaths associated with CoVID-19 in England from 1st November 2020 to 14th February 2021. This corresponds to the absolute risk of death for a 55–69-year-old man infected with CoVID and expressing symptoms increasing from 0.6% to 0.9%. (See Davies, N. G. et al (2021) Increased mortality in community-tested cases of SARS-CoV-2 lineage B.1.1.7. Nature, vol. 539, p270-4.)
Kent (sorry 'Alpha') variant of SARS-CoV-2 more transmittable. British biomedical scientists have found that the so-called Kent variant (B.1.1.7. or 501Y.V1 variant), which emerged last year, has a transmission advantage over other lineages, with a 50% to 100% higher reproduction number. They examined whole-genome SARS-CoV-2 sequences from randomly sampled residual materials obtained from community-based COVID-19 testing in England, collected between 1 October 2020 and 16 January 2021. These included samples from 31,390 who had the Kent variant. (See Volz, E. et al (2021) Assessing transmissibility of SARS-CoV-2 lineage B.1.1.7 in England. Nature, vol. 539, p266-9.)
Some convergent evolution is taking place with SARS-CoV-2 variants. Researchers mainly based at the Duke Human Vaccine Institute, Durham, in the USA, have looked at a number of variants to see how the SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins are evolving. Previously, it seemed that there was some convergent evolution going on with variants in that some same spike structural mutations were arising in different variants. It now appears that variants are using different mechanisms to arrive at the same mutation so confirming convergent evolutionary pressures. (See Sophie M.-C. Gobeil, S. M-C., et al (2021) Effect of natural mutations of SARS-CoV-2 on spike structure, conformation, and antigenicity. Science, vol. 373, eabi6226.)
California variant has simple mutation similar to India variant. The California (CAL.20C or B.1.427/B.1.429) variant was detected in the autumn of 2020 in the USA. Research shows that it has a single peptide (protein) mutation called the L452R mutation. This mutation is also found in the India (or delta variant B.1.617 and fellow delta sub-variant B.1.617.2). More convergent evolution. (See McCallum, M. et al (2021) SARS-CoV-2 immune evasion by the B.1.427/B.1.429 variant of concern. Science, vol. 373, p648–654.)
Both the Oxford-Astra-Zeneca and Pfizer vaccines are effective against the Kent SARS-CoV-2 (sorry 'Alpha') variant. Trial shows that the Oxford–AstraZeneca (ChAdOx1 nCoV-19) vaccine is in preventing CoVID-19 and the Kent (UK) variant. A single dose conferred significant protection against severe CoVID and a second dose protected against milder CoVID. (See Bernal, J. L. (2021) Effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines on covid-19 related symptoms, hospital admissions, and mortality in older adults in England: test negative case-control study. British Medical Journal, vol. 373, n1088.)
India Delta variant B.1.617 now dominant in that country. A variant B.1.618 had been dominant in West Bengal but by May B.1.617 became dominant across all India and had spread to about 40 other nations. WHO (World Health Organization) classifies B.1.617 a 'variant of concern'. Its subtype, B.1.617.2, is a variant of concern in the UK. (Vaidyanathan G. (2021) Coronavirus variants are spreading in India – What scientists know so far. Nature, vol. 593, p321-2.).
India Delta variant B.1.617 diverges spawning a further two sub-variants, one of which is becoming dominant. The India Delta variant B.1.617 is found beyond India in many countries including the USA and UK. Because of the two new sub-variants, variant B.1.617 is now being re-named B.1.617.1. The two new India Delta variants are called B.1.617.2 and B.1.617.3. The UK has been doing very well continually genetically sequencing variants of CoVID-19 patients. At the start of June around half of all infections in England were of B.1.617.2 which was becoming the dominant strain superseding the Alpha Kent B.1.1.7 variant. B.1.617.2 has mutations including 452R and 478K that are linked to increased transmissibility. Both these mutations alter the spike protein the virus uses to latch on to and enter human cells. It also contains what is called an 'S gene' marker not found in the Kent variant and this can be seen in some PCR tests. However it seems as if the original B.1.617.1 carries a mutation called 484Q which is associated with vaccine resistance: fortunately, so far B.1.617.1 is less dominant than B.1.617.2 though whether this will change as the majority of the population are vaccinated remains to be see. Also fortunately, no B.1.617 variant or sub-variant is associated with increased severe CoVID-19. (See Adam, D. (2021) The rush to study fast-spreading coronavirus variants. Nature, vol. 594, p19-20.)
Why is the India Delta variant B.1.617 so successful. According to current estimates, the Delta variant could be more than twice as transmissible as the original strain. To find out why, epidemiologist Jing Lu at the Guangdong Provincial Center for Disease Controland Prevention in Guangzhou, China, and his colleagues tracked 62 people who were quarantined after exposure to COVID-19 and who were some of the first people in mainland China to become infected with the Delta strain. They found that the virus was first detectable in people with the Delta variant four days after exposure, compared with an average of six days among people with the original strain, suggesting that Delta replicates much faster. Also People infected with Delta also had viral loads up to 1,260 times higher than did people infected with the original strain. Both factors contribute to the increased spreadability of the variant. (See Anon. (2021) How the delta coronavirus variant achieves its ultrafast spread. Nature, vol. 595, p631.)
Do vaccines work against the India Delta variant? The preliminary (limited and as yet un-peer-reviewed) research indicates that current vaccines do confer some protection against the India Delta variant but not as much as they do against other current variants. Still, protection at around 80% against that of over 90% for needing hospitalisation, is still good though not ideal. Further, an analysis of some 365,000 households in the United Kingdom, estimated that infected individuals were 40–50% less likely to spread the infection of Delta if they had received at least one dose of either AstraZeneca Oxford ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 or the Pfizer BioNTech's BNT162b2 vaccines. (See Mallapaty, S. (2021) CoVID vaccines slash viral spread – but delta is an unknown. Nature, vol. 956, p17-8.)
Qatar study affirms Pfizer-BioNTec vaccine is effective against the South African Beta SARS-CoV-2 variant of concern. The study demonstrates that two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech BNT162b2 vaccine makes it 75% less likely for people to develop serious CoVID-19 from the South African 501Y.V2, or B.1.351, variant of concern. (See Abu, I. J. et al (2021) New England Journal of Medicine.) It also appears that the vaccine confers 90% protection against the Kent variant (B.1.1.7. or 501Y.V1 variant). BioNTech is currently developing an updated mRNA vaccine that targets B.1.351 conferring even greater protection. This should be available later this autumn.
The Novavax vaccine is effective against the S. African SARS-CoV-2 Beta variant. Trial shows that the Novavax (NVX CoV2373) vaccine is in preventing CoVID-19 and the S. African B.1.351 variant. The vaccine was demonstrably more effective for those that did not have HIV (the virus that results in AIDS). (See Shinde, V. et al (2021) Efficacy of NVX-CoV2373 Covid-19 Vaccine against the B.1.351 Variant. New Eng'. Journ'. Med'., vol. 384, p1,899-1,909. DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa2103055)
The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is effective against the S. African SARS-CoV-2 Beta variant. Trial shows that the Oxford-AstraZeneca (ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine) vaccine is in preventing CoVID-19 and the S. African B.1.351 variant. Two doses regimen of the vaccine did protect against serious CoVID but did not show protection against mild-to-moderate Covid-19 due to the B.1.351 variant. (See Madhi, S. A. et al. (2021) Efficacy of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 CoVID-19 vaccine against the B.1.351 variant. New Eng'. Journ'. Med'., vol. 384, p1,885-1,898.)
The World Health Organisation's (WHO) regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge, is optimistic of vaccines to protect against current early-summer 2021 coronavirus variants. He said, 'All CoVID-19 virus variants that have emerged so far do respond to the available, approved vaccines.' The list of WHO-approved coronavirus vaccines currently (summer 2021) include: BioNTech-Pfizer, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca (including those Covishield doses manufactured by the Serum Institute of India), Janssen, Johnson & Johnson and Sinopharm.
China's CoronaVac vaccine has been approved by WHO. he World Health Organization (WHO) has approved a second Chinese vaccine for emergency use. CoronaVac was found to be 51% effective at preventing COVID-19 in late-stage trials. Its overall protection is lower than that provided by seven other vaccines already listed by the WHO. But, importantly, trials suggest that CoronaVac — an inactivated-virus vaccine produced by Beijing-based Sinovac — is 100% effective at preventing severe disease and death. It may be used when other vaccines are not available. (See Mallapaty, S. (2021) China’s CoronaVac jab set to boost global immunization campaign. Nature, vol. 594, p161-2.)
ZyCoV-D is the first DNA vaccine against CoVID-19. It uses circular strands of DNA (plasmids) coded with the virus' protein spike together with a promoter sequence for turning the gene on. Once the plasmids enter the nuclei of cells, they are converted into mRNA (messenger RNA), which travels to the main body of the cell, the cytoplasm, and is translated into the spike protein itself. ZyCoV-D has been found to be 67% protective against symptomatic CoVID-19. This is not as good as the BioNTech-Pfizer, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca Janssen, Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but nonetheless 67% is not bad. If DNA vaccines prove to be successful, this will be something of a breakthrough because they are easy to manufacture. (See Mallapaty, S. (2021) India’s DNA CoVID vaccine is a first – More are coming. Nature, vol. 597, 161-2.)
Russia's Sputnik V (vaccine) may be safe, it is beginning to look. Russia's Sputnik vaccine is used by nearly 70 nations, but its take up has been slowed by questions over rare side effects, and it has yet to obtain World Health Organisation (WHO) or European Medicines Agency (EMA) approval. Developed by scientists at the Gamaleya National Research Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, the vaccine was authorized for use by the Russian Ministry of Health on 11th August 2020, more than a month before phase I and II trial results were published, and before the phase III trial had even begun. And when some trial data was released some were suspicious. Some of that concern was allayed when the phase III trial results, published in February 2021 by the vaccine’s developers, suggested that it is 91.6% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infection and 100% effective at preventing severe infection. However, Russia has still to release the trial's full raw data.
Can you mix vaccines? What happens if you have your initial (prime) shot using the Pfizer mRNA vaccine and your second (the booster) shot using an Oxford-Astra-Zeneca adenovirus vaccine? Because of safety concerns, several European countries are already recommending that some or all people who were given a first dose of the University of Oxford-AstraZeneca adenovirus vaccine do not get an mRNA vaccine (such as the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine) for their second dose. Further, the ability to mix and match vaccines could make vaccination programmes more flexible and address supply issues. Research now suggests that using two different vaccines for the prime and boost shots does give significantly enhanced protection, more so than having two shots of the same vaccine. Further, looking ahead with variant boosters to come, adenovirus vaccines such as Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) and Oxford-AstraZeneca lose their effect as the body's immune system adapts even though these vaccines tend to be cheaper and easier to store. So it could be that mixing these vaccines mRNA vaccines could help make adenoviruses vaccines go further? The only down side is that having different vaccine shots does increase the risk of side-effects such as fever or a headache, but not seriously so. So far mixing vaccines seem safe but as we are looking for severe adverse effects that only show up in one-in-ten-thousand or one-in-a-million, the trails so far have been far too small. (See Leidford, H. (2021) Could mixing CoVID vaccines bolster immune response? Nature, vol. 590, p375-6 also Callaway, E. (2021) Mixing CoVID vaccines triggers potent immune response. Nature, vol. 593 p491-2. and Lewis, D. (2021) The case is growing for mix-and-match CoVID vaccines. Nature, vol. 595 p344-5.)
The mRNA vaccines are safe for pregnant women. preliminary research in the US on the messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines BNT162b2 (Pfizer–BioNTech) and mRNA-1273 (Moderna) vaccines indicates that the vaccines are likely safe for pregnant women to have. Of those vaccinated in the US in the official roll out up to February (2021) some 40,000 were pregnant. Looking at the proportion of subsequent healthy, live births, these were comparable to pregnancies in 2019 in the US prior to the SARS-CoV-2/CoVID-19 pandemic across age classes However, as the roll out back in February was skewed to the more elderly (the more CoVID-19 vulnerable), these are preliminary results only. (Shimabukuro, T. T. et al. (2021) Preliminary findings of mRNA Covid-19 vaccine safety in pregnant persons. New England Journal of Medicine, vol. 384 (24), 2,273-2,282.)
Breast feeding and SARS-CoV-2 / CoVID-19 vaccines. The rather good news is that early studies suggest that the vaccines are safe. Additionally, a study of 84 lactating health-care workers found that their breast milk contains substantial levels of antibodies to the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 for several weeks after they were vaccinated. However, what is not known is whether these confer any immunity to babies as they would likely be digested in their guts. (See Hall, S. (2021) Breast feeding and CoVID vaccines. What the data say. Nature, vol. 594, p492-4.)
Engineered immunoglobulin antibody promises to be an effective treatment for CoVID-19. Even the vaccinated can get CoVID-19 though hospitalisation is rare, so treatments are needed. Researchers based in Texas, USA, have engineered an immunoglobulin antibody that can be delivered by nasal spray. (Most monoclonal antibody treatments are by injection and need a high dose but even so have a minimal effect in the respiratory tract.) Test in rats, getting two doses a day for five days, show it to be effective. (See Ku, Z. et al (2021) Nasal delivery of an IgM offers broad protection from SARS-CoV-2 variants. Nature, vol. 595, p718-723.)
Over 100,000 lives had been saved in England due to the National Health Service vaccine roll-out. The data comes from Public Health England for the end of August (2021) and applies only to England (not other parts of the United Kingdom (UK): Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland). With regards to UK as a whole, as a snapshot on Thursday 26th August there were 38,281 new cases but only 140 new deaths that day. This compared with 1,662 deaths on 20th January prior to substantive vaccine roll-out. ++++ Teachers and parents have been warned of outbreaks of the winter vomiting bug (norovirus) as schools' autumn term commenced in September. Hand-washing is really important.
Overseas holiday makes were behind the 2020 autumnal wave of CoVID. European epidemiologists tacked the spread of variants across Europe last summer (2020). A rise in CoVID case in Spain of SARS-CoV-2 variant, 20E (EU1) in June spread the virus to visiting holiday-makers who then carried the infection back to their own countries. The researchers estimate that 20E (EU1) was introduced hundreds of times to European countries by summertime travellers, which is likely to have undermined local efforts to minimize infection with SARS-CoV-2. In the preceding first wave (of the original variant) France, Italy and Spain were the main exporters of virus. (Hodcroft, E. B.
Face masks effectively limit the probability of SARS-CoV-2 transmission. Airborne transmission by droplets and aerosols is important for the spread of viruses. Face masks are a well-established preventive measure, but their effectiveness for mitigating severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) transmission is still under debate. An international collaboration of bioscientists have shown that variations in mask efficacy can be explained by different regimes (airborne concentrations) of virus abundance and are related to population average infection probability and reproduction number. For SARS-CoV-2, the viral load of infectious individuals can vary by orders of magnitude. They find that most environments and contacts are under conditions of low virus abundance, where surgical masks are effective at preventing virus spread. More-advanced masks and other protective equipment are required in potentially virus-rich indoor environments, including medical centres and hospitals. Masks are particularly effective in combination with other preventive measures like ventilation and distancing. However, high compliance and correct use of masks is important to ensure the effectiveness of universal masking in reducing the reproduction number for CoVID-19. (Cheng, Y. et al (2021) Face masks effectively limit the probability of SARS-CoV-2 transmission. Science, vol. 372, p1439-1443.)
Those with asymptomatic CoVID-19 express as many viruses as those ill with CoVID and those severely ill (hospitalised). German researchers examined 25,381 cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in Germany, including 6,110 from test centres attended by pre-symptom, asymptomatic, and mildly symptomatic subjects, 9,519 who were hospitalised. They found that asymptom folk (people infected but not showing symptoms) shed as many viral particles as those with symptoms. This is why it is important that indoors in crowed places (such as shops and public transport) it is vital to continue to where a mask even if you are feeling fine. The researchers conclude that social distancing and mask wearing have been key in preventing many additional outbreaks. (See Jones, T. C., Biele, G., Muhlemann, B. et al. (2021) Estimating infectiousness throughout SARS-CoV-2 infection course. Science, vol. 373, eabi5273.)
People who have had CoVID-19 probably only need just one shot of two-shot vaccines. Research with mRNA vaccines – such as the Pfizer BioNTech or Moderna vaccines – has shown that people who previously had CoVID-19 get as good an immunological response with a single shot of the vaccine as those who have not had CoVID-19 but had two shots of the vaccine. Preliminary work on the University of Oxford-AstraZeneca suggests that the same may be true for changed adenovirus vaccines.
Vaccine trials tend to miss seχ detail. It is known that men suffer more from CoVID-19 and rare adverse effects from the University of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine appear to strike women more frequently, whereas those from the Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines more often affect young men. Yet despite this gender and age disparity most vaccine trial omit gender detail. Danish researchers have found that most omit seχ detail. Out of 45 CoVID-19 randomised controlled trials whose results were published by December 2020, only eight reported the impact of sex or gender. The researchers conclude that investigating seχ differences can highlight otherwise ignored mechanisms and should, hence, be an essential component of robust, reproducible, and socially relevant research. (See Brady, E. et al. (2021) Lack of consideration of seχ and gender in CoVID-19 clinical studies. Nature Communications, vol. 12, 4015.)
Immunity to SARS-CoV-2 could be long-term. Getting vaccinated confers considerable immunity to SARS-CoV-2 infection but how long does it last? Two new pieces of research suggests it last for over a year. There are various ways immunity is measured such as antibody response. However, some ways measure a person's acute response but this fades with time. Other ways measure a long-term response such as memory plasma cells. One team has clinical evidence, from people who have had CoVID-19, that long-lived, memory plasma cells that produce antibodies are generated in the bone marrow and do so for at least a year. Another team looked at memory B cells in the blood. Their data suggests that immunity in convalescent CoVID patients will be very long lasting and that convalescent individuals who receive available mRNA vaccines will produce antibodies and memory B cells that should be protective against circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants for at least a year. We do not know if these effects will last longer because the pandemic is only over a year old. As these studies continue, we will find out. (See Wang, Z. et al. Naturally enhanced neutralizing breadth against SARS-CoV-2 one year after infection. Nature, vol. 595, p426-431, Turner, J. S. et al. (2021) SARS-CoV-2 infection induces long-lived bone marrow plasma cells in humans. Nature, vol. 595, p421-425 and a review piece Radbruch, A. & Chang, H-D. (2021) A long-term perspective on immunity to CoVID. Nature, vol. 595, p359-340.)
Long CoVID affects 38% of those who have had CoVID and an even greater proportion of those hospitalised. The 38% figure is based on a UK study of half a million of those who have had CoVID. Long CoVID can be experienced by all age groups and not only those with acute severe disease. The debilitating symptoms are wide-ranging, multisystemic, and predominantly fluctuating or relapsing. There is still much to understand about Long CoVID, but what is not well understood should not be ignored. Many previously healthy and active people described persistent symptoms of the acute illness that fluctuated, with new symptoms appearing weeks later. There is some indication that having more symptoms at the start of the illness is linked to the development of Long CoVID. The most prevalent symptom of Long CoVID is commonly called “fatigue.” This is often mistaken for tiredness, but it is better described as a feeling of utter exhaustion, energy drain, or bodily dysfunction that is not necessarily triggered by exertion and is not always relieved by rest. The prevalence of fatigue is followed closely by symptoms of cognitive dysfunction, including poor memory or concentration, confusion, and “brain fog”. Chest pain or heaviness, breathlessness, headache, muscle aches, dizziness, and palpitations are also common. (See Alwan, N. A. (2021) The road to addressing Long CoVID. Science, vol. 373, p491-3.)
Long CoVID affects children. Children are less likely to develop full-blown CoVID-19 from SARS-CoV-2 infection, however some do. It also appears that some get long-CoVID: long COVID can last for months — maybe years; nobody yet knows. Estimates of how common long COVID is in children vary wildly as so far surveys have been small. One study of 129 children aged 6–16 years found that more than one-third had one or two lingering symptoms four months or more after infection, and a further one-quarter had three or more symptoms. Insomnia, fatigue, muscle pain and persistent cold-like complaints were common — a pattern similar to that seen in adults with long COVID. Meanwhile, the UK Office of National Statistics (ONS) in February and updated in April showed that 9.8% of children aged 2–11 years and 13% aged 12–16 years reported at least one lingering symptom five weeks after a positive diagnosis. The numbers reported are not as high as they are for adults: about 25% of 35–69-year-olds had symptoms at five weeks Another UK study found a similar rate. Of more than 1,700 schoolchildren who tested positive 4.4% had symptoms, such as headache, fatigue and loss of smell, that persisted; 1.6% had symptoms that remained for at least 8 weeks. Though getting a firm handle on exact numbers is elusive, what is clear is that children can get long CoVID. (Lewis, D. (2021) Long CoVID and kids: scientists race to find answers. Nature, vol. 595, p482-3.)
Related SARS-CoV-2 / CoVID-19 news, previously covered elsewhere on this site, includes:-
Autumn 2021
Astronomy & Space Science News
The age of the dawn of the first stars has been estimated. It is thought that the first stars were very big and only made of hydrogen (Population III stars). Being big they were short-lived (with a lifetime of a few million years as opposed to ten billion like our Sun) and made up most of the stars in early galaxies. By working out the proportion of different types of stars in a galaxy it is possible to determine its age. Knowing the galaxy's red-shift it is possible to calculate how long ago it was that the light we see from it began its journey to us. Knowing both these it is possible to subtract the age of the galaxy from the age of the universe in which we see it and so estimate when the first stars began to shine. This is what British astronomers Nicolas Laporte and R. A. Meyer, and colleagues from the USA and Germany, have done looking at six ancient galaxies. Though their sample size is small, they estimate that these galaxies lit up when the Universe was between 250 and 350 million years old. This is earlier than previous estimates. Could this represent the age of the 'Cosmic Dawn'? We should know more with the forthcoming James Webb telescope. (See Laporte, N., R. A. Meyer, R. A., Ellis, R. S. et al. (2021) Probing cosmic dawn: Ages and star formation histories of candidate z ≥ 9 galaxies. Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, vol. 505, p3,336–3,346.)
Third release of preliminary data from ESA's Gaia mission. This is the third release since the start of the nominal operations in July 2014. The distances and motion for nearly 1.5 billion objects have been calculated. The more time that passes since Gaia's first tranche of data, the greater accuracy is achieved. The have also provided a well-characterised catalogue of objects within 100 parsecs (326 light years) of the Sun. With the preliminary release of data, astronomers can sift through to elucidate patterns. Expect a tranche of papers from next year (2022). The previous data releases have revealed: fast-moving, dead zombie stars, a large stellar nursery, confirmation that the Galaxy is larger than thought, that our galaxy was perturbed between 300 and 900 million years ago and that our galaxy was hit by another 10 billion years ago. (See Various (2021) Gaia Early Data Release 3 – Special Issue. Astronomy & Astrophysics. vol. 649.)
Over 500 extremely high energy cosmic rays (PeVatrons) have been detected. These are atomic nuclei travelling close to the speed of light. PeVatrons have energies around 100 times that of the particles generated in CERN's Large Hadron Collider. They have been detected before but their source is something of a mystery. This is because magnetic fields in space bend their trajectories. However, when they interact with the interstellar medium they generate gamma rays and these do travel in a straight line. The researchers have identified one source, the Crab Nebula. They have detected a dozen γ-ray sources associated with PeVatrons so doubling the known PeVatron sources. These sources seem to lie along the Galactic Plane and so suggest that the PeVatrons originate in out Galaxy. Sources could be other supernovae remnants, pulsar winds and related to the Galactic centre black hole: we just don't know. However, we may learn more when the Cherenkov telescope Array in Chile and the Southern Wide-field Gamma Ray Observatory in S. America come on-line. (See Cao, Z. et al. (2021) Ultrahigh-energy photons up to 1.4 petaelectronvolts from 12γ-ray Galactic sources. Nature, vol.594, p33-6 and the review piece Huentemeyer, P. (2021) Hunting the strongest accelerators in our Galaxy. Nature, vol.594, p30-1.)
Largest and most magnetised white dwarf found. Using the Zwicky Transient Facility and also the 200-inch Hale telescope, a collaboration of US based astronomers have found the largest white dwarf rotating extremely fast with a rotation period of just 6.94 minutes. It is the size of Earth's Moon and if it was any bigger then it would collapse into a neutron star or black hole. It also has an extreme a magnetic field ranging between 600 megagauss and 900 megagauss over its surface. Called ZTF J1901+1458, it is 134 light years (41 parsecs) away. It is thought to have arisen through the merger of two white dwarfs previously in a binary system. This would explain both its size and high rotation as well as its strong magnetic field. (See Caiazzo, I. et al. (2021) A highly magnetized and rapidly rotating white dwarf as small as the Moon. Nature, vol. 595, p39-42.)
Star repeatedly dims by 97%. A collaboration of mainly British based astronomers has discovered a star on the other side of the Galaxy that regularly dims to almost nothing for a few hundred days. This is unlike pulsating and other variable stars. The most likely explanation is that it is being obscured by something orbiting it. However this mysterious object is invisible and very large: if it were our sun, its radius would extend to a quarter the distance to the Earth. The astronomers have been observing this star for 17 years. They have found two other stars that exhibit somewhat similar behaviour. They suggest that there could be a new class of orbiting binaries in which one is a large and optically invisible object. (See Smith, L. C. et al. (2021) VVV-WIT-08: the giant star that blinked. Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, vol. 505 (2), 1992–2008.)
Betelgeuse's recent behaviour has puzzled astronomers. They now think there is an explanation. The red supergiant star is very noticeable in our night sky. For starters, it's a BIG star 900 times the size of the Sun, and if it were our Sun its surface would almost touch Jupiter and it would certainly encompass all the inner Solar system planets. It is also only 724 light years away. As such it is one of the few stars discernable through a telescope as a disc. The puzzling mystery was that back early in 2020 it began dimming and by mid-February of that year it had become just 35% of its normal brightness. Its southern half was especially dim. Two theories abounded as to why this happened. First, red giants do see some variation in temperature. Could it be that convention cell change in its southern half could have caused the star to cool? Secondly, could there have been a cloud of dust temporarily obscuring our view of the star? Now an international collaboration, led by European astronomers think they have the answer and that this involves both theories in a connected way. They think the change in convection not only resulted in cooling but also allowed the star to eject a small amount of mass. As this drifted away – towards us in the line of sight – it cooled and condensed out as dust obscuring the star. Mystery solved. ( See Montargès, M. et al (2021) A dust veil shading Betelgeuse during its great dimming. Nature, vol. 594, p365-8 and Levesque, E. M. (2021) Great dimming of Betelgeuse explained. Nature, vol. 594, p434-5.)
Most comets give off iron and nickel vapours. Using the very Large Telescope in Chile, two teams have independently determined that most comets give of iron and nickel vapours: up till now these elements have not been detected in vapour and dust tails. One detection was in a Solar system comet and the other in a visitor to the Solar system. The latter had a high concentration of CO gas suggesting that it formed from a Pluto like object or around a smaller and colder star than our Sun. (Manfroid, J., Hutsemekers, D. & Jehin, E. (2021) Iron and nickel atoms in cometary atmospheres even far from the Sun. Nature, vol. 593, p372-4, Guzik, P. & Drahus, M. (2021) Gaseous atomic nickel in the coma of interstellar comet 2I/Borisov, Nature, vol. 593, p375-8 and the review piece Bodewits, D. & Bromley, S. J. (2021) Iron and nickel vapours in most comets. Nature, vol. 593, p349-350.)
Venus may have mini-plates even if no plate tectonics as on Earth. Venus has been thought to possess a globally continuous crust, in contrast to the mosaic of mobile tectonic plates that characterises Earth. However, the Venus surface has been extensively deformed, and convection of the underlying mantle, has been suggested as a reason. The extent of surface movement on Venus is driven by mantle convection, however, and the style and scale of this movement has been unclear. New research now reports a globally distributed set of crustal blocks in the Venusian lowlands that show evidence for having rotated and/or moved laterally relative to one another, This is like a jostling pack ice. The astronomers suggest that this may offer parallels to interior-surface coupling on the early Earth, when global heat flux was substantially higher, and the crust generally thinner, than today. (See Byrne, P. K. et al. (2021) A globally fragmented and mobile lithosphere on Venus. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, vol. 118 (26), e2025919118.)
The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is on its way back to Earth with asteroid sample. Having successfully obtained samples last season from asteroid Bennu, the OSIRIS-REx (Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security, Regolith Explorer) Back in the early summer, it fired its main engines at full throttle for seven minutes. This burn thrust the spacecraft away from the asteroid at 600 miles per hour (nearly 1,000 kilometres per hour), setting it on a 2.5-year orbit about the Sun towards Earth. It is due to reach Earth 24th September 2023. Upon return, the capsule containing pieces of Bennu will separate from the rest of the spacecraft and enter Earth’s atmosphere. The capsule will parachute to the Utah Test and Training Range in Utah’s West Desert, where scientists will be waiting to retrieve it.
First controlled aircraft flies on another planet. NASA's Perseverance mission on Mars has seen the launch of the helicopter drone, Ingenuity. Because of Mars' thin atmosphere, Ingenuity's solar-powered, counter-rotating blades have to spin at 2,400 revolutions per minute (40 per second). The drone cost US$85 million (£62m). ++++ NASA is currently constructing a car-sized octocopter to fly on Saturn's moon Titan in a mission slated to launch in 2027. ++++ Note: Russia's Soviet Vega 1 and 2 Venus were balloon flown probes in the Venusian atmosphere in 1985.
China's Tianwen's lander – Zhurong – touches down on Mars. Tianwen-1 entered Mars' orbit as we posted last season's news page. This is China's first mission to Mars and the third nation (after the USA and Russia) to successfully land a craft on it. Zhurong is named after a Chinese god of fire.
There is no phosphine in the Martian atmosphere, or if there is it is below detectable limits. This is sort of important as phosphine is a potential biomarker and has recently been discovered in the Venusian atmosphere. With regards to Mars, we know that there have been past floods and a sea on the planet, that there is still water on Mars at its poles and in places in the ground. Intriguingly methane has been detected and Martian methane may indicate life. More intriguingly, oxygen has also been detected. So if phosphine had been detected then that would have added to the case for there being extant life on Mars. As it is, the Atmospheric Chemistry Suite on the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter is capable for detecting phosphine yet it was not observed in the 192 observations made over a full Martian year. If there is phosphine it must be at a level below the detection limit of 0.1–0.6 parts per billion (about 2% of the value of phosphine first thought to have been detected – though that figure has now been revised down). (See Olsen, K. S., Trokhimovskiy, A., Braude, A. S. et al (2021) Upper limits for phosphine (PH3) in the atmosphere of Mars. Astronomy & Astrophysics, vol. 649, L1.).
The interior of Mars is beginning to be revealed. We previously had some news but he summer saw the detailed release of the first findings published in a peer-reviewed journal of the interior structure of Mars based on data from the NASA lander InSight (Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport). After landing two years ago the InSight lander has spent the intervening time relaying data to Earth. These studies provide the first direct observations of the crust, mantle, and core structure on another rocky planet. Marsquakes detected from the seismometer deployed during the mission enabled mapping of the planet's interior. The results suggest that Mars likely has a 15 – 45 mile (24 – 72 km) -thick crust with a very deep lithosphere close to 500 kilometres. Similar to the Earth, a low-velocity mantle layer probably exists beneath the lithosphere. The core of Mars is liquid and large, with a radius of around 1,450 miles (1,830 km), which means that the mantle has only one rocky layer rather than two like the Earth has. (See Khan, A. et al (2021) Upper mantle structure of Mars from InSight seismic data. Science, vol. 373, p434-438, Knapmeyer-Endrun, B. et al (2021) Thickness and structure of the Martian crust from InSight seismic data. Science, vol. 373, p438-443, Stähler, S. C. et al (2021) Seismic detection of the Martian core. Science, vol. 373, p443-448 and the review piece Cottaar, S. & Koelemeijer, P. (2021) The interior of Mars revealed. Science, vol. 373, p388-389.)
There is not enough water in Venus' atmosphere for life, research concludes. An international collaboration of biologists led by British based John Hallsworth, María-Paz Zorzano and Philip Ball, have determined that the water-activity values of sulphuric acid droplets, which constitute the bulk of Venus’s clouds, of ≤0.004, two orders of magnitude below the 0.585 limit for known extremophiles. Water activity is the ratio of a liquid's water vapour presses compared to that of pure water. Some fungal species on Earth can survive in an environment with a water activity of 0.585. However the water activity in the Venusian atmosphere is less than 0.004, two orders of magnitude below the 0.585. They also calculate that the water activity in Martian clouds is close to the Earth extremophile limit (which means that the briny surface water must be within the limit. Further, part of Jupiter's atmosphere may have enough water for life. (See Hallsworth, J. E., et al (2021) Water activity in Venus’s uninhabitable clouds and other planetary atmospheres. Nature Astronomy. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41550-021-01391-3.)
G7 world leaders make space junk a priority to make sustainable use of space. G7 Leaders’ Summit in Cornwall, Great Britain, made space debris a priority and called on other nations to follow suit. We at SF² Concatenation covered space junk in our first (print) edition back in 1987. There are more than 28,000 routinely tracked objects orbiting Earth. The vast majority (85%) are space debris that no longer serve a purpose. These debris objects are dominated by fragments from the approximately 560 known breakups, explosions, and collisions of satellites or rocket bodies. These have left behind an estimated 900,000 objects larger than 1 cm and a staggering 130 million objects larger than 1 mm in commercially and scientifically valuable Earth orbits. Back in 1987, when we first covered this, there were only(!) 40,000 items over 1 cm across. And what goes up must come down. Currently, between 100 and 200 tonnes of human-made hardware re-enters Earth’s atmosphere every year in an uncontrolled way. One day, something is going to land on someone's head. Further, the satellites slated to be launched over the next five years will surpass the number launched globally over the entire history of spaceflight. Congestion in space is only going to get worse. (See Editorial (2021) A sustainable use of space. Science, vol. 373, p259 and Anon. (1987) Space junk problem. Science Fact & Fiction Concatenation, issue 1, p6.)
Three taikonauts went to China's space station being assembled in orbit. Launched by a Long March-2F Y12 rocket, the Shezhou-12 craft docked with what will be the main module of the Tiangong station in a 236 mile high orbit. The taikonauts will stay there for three months. Two more modules will be added next year (2022).
Six 63-foot-long solar panels have been added to the International Space Station. They were installed by NASA's Shane Kimbrough and France's Thomas Pesquet. They will provide a much needed electrical boost.
Autumn 2021
Science & Science Fiction Interface
Real life news of SF-like tropes and SF impacts on society
Big Brother can now track you through a crowd. For many years now it has been possible to pick out, and then identify through face recognition software, a person in a crowd. However, following a person through a crowd is difficult, people and objects periodically get in the way. Also, while computers can simultaneously track more objects than humans, they usually fail to discriminate the appearance of different objects. This can lead to the algorithm to mix up objects in a scene and ultimately produce incorrect tracking results. Not any more due to a new development by researchers at the Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology in Korea mentored by Moongu Jeon and led by Y-C Yoon. They have developed a new tracking model based on a technique they call ‘deep temporal appearance matching association (Deep-TAMA)’. It incorporates deep learning techniques into a multi-object tracking framework. In addition to public surveillance, the technique has applications for driverless cars. (See Yoon, Y-C et al (2021) Online multiple pedestrians tracking using deep temporal appearance matching association. Information Sciences, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ins.2020.10.002.)
Orwell's 'news-speak' has become a reality with fake news. Facebook has been fighting back. Facebook has removed hundreds of fake accounts that reportedly have been linked to an advertising agency. Registered in the UK but operating out of Russia, Fazze used 65 Facebook and 243 Instagram accounts to spread safety fears over the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines. One wild claim was the vaccines would turn a person into a chimpanzee.
SETI should look for quantum signals when searching for extraterrestrial intelligence. The suggestion comes from a German astronomer, Michael Hippke. Since the 1960s, the vast majority of all SETI (search for extra-terrestrial intelligence) experiments have been done in the microwave electromagnetic band. A smaller number of searches have been made in the optical: the signal assumption for that being that the aliens would be using a pulsed laser. The new quantum signal suggestion is made for four reasons: 1) the aliens use quantum to keep primitive technological civilisations out of the loop; 2) information security – you would need a quantum key to decode it; 3) you can do better computing with quantum technology; and 4) a quantum channel can deliver more classical information per unit energy than a classical channel. Quantum coherence is feasible over interstellar distances and so a theoretically possible means of communication. Michael Hippke suggests we adapt some commercially available telescopes and receiver equipment to look for Fock state photons or squeezed light or Fock state photons. We might not be able to decode such quantum signals but we could detect them as unnatural phenomena. (See Hippke, M. (2021) Searching for Interstellar Quantum Communications. Astronomical Journal, vol. 162, 1.)
How many alien worlds could detect our small rocky plant, the Earth? We can detect some exoplanets. So intelligence on some of these could surely detect us. But how many?
First fully crewed Virgin Galactic trip to the edge of space has been undertaken. Virgin owner, Sir Richard Branson, was along for the ride. The Virgin Galactic VSS Unity took off from New Mexico's Spaceport America to reach a speed in excess of Mach 3 to reach an altitude of over 53 miles (85 km). The whole journey lasted an hour which included 4 minutes in zero g. In future, tourists are expected to pay £180,000 (US$240,000) for a similar trip. Following his journey he appeared on the US's Stephen Colbert show with advice for the next billionaire to go sub-orbital.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos went to space in Blue Origin's New Shepherd rocket. He was accompanied by an 82-year old, NASA trained, astronaut who never went to space, Wally Funk, as well as his brother Mark and 18-year old Dutch student Oliver Daemen. Funk and Daemen become the oldest and youngest respectively to journey to space. The trip took place nine days after Branson's (above) and reached 66 miles (106 km).
New brain interface enables thoughts to text writing. Could we ever dispense with hands and just think to write? It now looks like we can! Biomedical scientists, bio-engineers and neuroscientists in the US have developed the prototype technology. Brain–computer interfaces (can restore communication to people who have lost the ability to move or speak. So far, a major focus of research has been on restoring gross motor skills, such as reaching and grasping or point-and-click typing with a computer cursor. Now they have developed an intracortical brain-computer-interface that decodes attempted handwriting movements from thought and translates it to text in real time. A paralysed patient managed speeds of 90 characters per minute with 94.1% raw accuracy online, and greater than 99% accuracy offline with a general-purpose autocorrect. (See Willett, F. R., et al (2021) High-performance brain-to-text communication via handwriting. Nature, vol. 593, p249-254 and the review piece Rajeswaran, P &. Orsborn, A. L. (2021) Neural interface translates thoughts into type. Nature, vol. 593, p197-8.)
Artificial Intelligence revolution on protein folding structure prediction. Over the past five decades, biologists have experimentally determined the structures of more than 180,000 proteins and deposited them in the Protein Data Bank. Despite this, the structures of hundreds of millions of proteins remain unknown, including more than two-thirds of those in the human proteome — the full set of proteins produced by our human genome. scientists at DeepMind, Google’s London-based sister company, describe a machine-learning method, AlphaFold2, that predicts protein structures with near-experimental accuracy, and report its application to the human proteome. DeepMind has also announced that it has applied AlphaFold2 to the proteomes of 20 model organisms. AlphaFold2 is the second iteration of a system that DeepMind introduced three years ago. AlphaFold2 is free for academics to use and, in collaboration with the European Bioinformatics Institute in Hinxton, UK, DeepMind will make the predicted structures of almost all known proteins freely available to all. (See the review AlQuraishi, M. (2021) Protein-structure prediction revolutionized. Nature, vol. 596, p487-9 and the primary research papers Jumper, J. et al. (2021) Highly accurate protein structure prediction with AlphaFold. Nature, vol. 596, p 583–589 Tunyasuvunakool, K. et al. (2021) Highly accurate protein structure prediction for the human proteome. Nature, vol. 596, p 590–596.)
Judge Says an Artificial Intelligence (AI) can’t be an inventor on a patent because it’s not a person. US federal judge Leonie Brikema ruled that an AI can’t be listed as an inventor on a US patent under current law. The case was brought forward by Stephen Thaler, who is part of the Artificial Inventor Project, an international initiative that argues that an AI should be allowed to be listed as an inventor in a patent (the owner of the AI would legally own the patent). He sued the US Patent and Trademark Office after it denied his patent applications because he had listed the AI named DABUS as the inventor of a new type of flashing light and a beverage container. In various responses spanning several months, the Patent Office explained to Thaler that a machine does not qualify as an inventor because it is not a person. In fact, the machine is a tool used by people to create inventions, the agency maintained.
SF is full of exotic substances from Cavorite to Corbomite. Now it has been discovered that the world’s first nuclear bomb test created 'impossible' quasicrystals. The previously unknown structure, made of iron, silicon, copper and calcium, probably formed from the fusion of vaporised desert sand and copper cables. Quasicrystals contain building blocks made up of arrangements of atoms that — unlike those in ordinary crystals — do not repeat in a regular, brickwork-like pattern. They have symmetries that were once considered impossible. Materials scientist Daniel Shechtman first discovered such an impossible symmetry in a synthetic alloy in 1982. He won the 2011 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for the discovery. In subsequent years, materials scientists synthesised many types of quasicrystals, expanding the range of possible symmetries. In the aftermath of the Trinity test — the first detonation of a nuclear bomb in 1945 researchers found a field of greenish glassy material that had formed from the liquefaction of desert sand. They dubbed this trinitite. The bomb had been detonated on top of a 30-metre-high tower laden with sensors and their cables. As a result, some of the trinitite had reddish inclusions: it was a fusion of natural material with copper from the transmission lines. The quasicrystal recently found from this trinitite has the same kind of icosahedral symmetry as the one in Shechtman’s original discovery. (See Castelvecchi, D. (2021) First nuclear test created ‘impossible’ quasicrystals. Nature, vol. 593, p487.)
1I/‘Oumuamua is probably not an alien artefact but a Kuiper fragment. Back in 2017 when what appeared to be a cigar-shaped, 180m by 30m, object fell into the Solar System to skirt the Sun, it seemed something like Arthur C. Clarke's object Rama. It had a tumbling motion that even changed course slightly as it rounded the Sun. It was even considered by some in the astronomical community to be a discarded Solar sail (something that the former Chair of Havard University's Astronomy Department wrote about). It was odder than the subsequent extra-Solar comet C/2019 Q4 (Borisov): the second extra Solar visitor ever detected. However, Steven Desch of the Arizona State University has an idea what it might be and his colleague Alan Jackson crunched the numbers and they have published two papers in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets.
Russia may clone an army of ancient warriors says Russia's Defence Minister. The Minister, Sergei Shoigu (who is also an ally of President Vladimir Putin) has suggested using the DNA of 3,000-year-old Scythian warriors to potentially resurrect them as clones. The Scythian people, originally came from modern-day Iran, They were nomads who travelled around Eurasia between the 9th and 2nd centuries B.C., building a powerful empire that lasted several centuries. Two decades ago, archaeologists uncovered the well-preserved remains of the soldiers in a kurgan, or burial mound, in the Tuva region of Siberia. Shoigu aired his suggestion in an online session of the Russian Geographical Society in May… Of course there are a number of technical as well as ethical, let alone legal obstacles to overcome. Though for Russia the last is the least of the problems as it easily ignores international law.
Societal collapse or change is an emergent trope in much SF, but how does one buffer against urban food shortages? Give society a science fictional kick, be it from new technology gone wrong or a natural disaster, and one risk is a disrupted food supply. Globally, with half the population living in cities (estimated to be 68% of the population by 2050), it is urban food supply that is of concern. US researchers have developed a computer model of US city food supply and married it to real-life data from 2012 to 2015. These four years saw most of the country experience moderate to severe drought. (Of course, more recently we have had the initial CoVID-19 disruption that emptied shop shelves.) They conclude that the best way to avoid food shortage was to ensure a diversity of supply. The more diverse supply, number and mode of supply, the less risk there was to urban food shortages. (See Gomez, M., l Mejia, A., Ruddell, B. L. & Rushforth, R. R. (2021) Supply chain diversity buffers cities against food shocks. Nature, vol. 595, p250-4 and and the review piece Mehrabi, Z. (2021) How to buffer against an urban food shortage. Nature, vol. 595, p175-6.)
New Borg life puzzles scientists. Scientists analysing samples from muddy sites in the western United States have found unusual DNA structures that seem to scavenge and ‘assimilate’ genes from microorganisms in their environment, much like the fictional Borg — aliens in Star Trek that assimilate the knowledge and technology of other species. These extra-long DNA strands join a diverse collection of genetic structures — including circular plasmids — known as extrachromosomal elements (ECEs). These Borgs are a previously unknown, unique and "absolutely fascinating” type of ECE said one of the researchers. They seem to be associated with archaea, which are single-celled microorganisms distinct from bacteria. They seem linked to the Methanoperedens variety, which digest and destroy methane. And Borg genes seem to be involved in this process. (See Dance, A. (2021) Massive dna ‘borg’ structures perplex scientists. Nature, vol. 595, p636.)
And to finally round off the Science & SF Interface subsection, here are a few short videos…
Science & Futurism with Isaac Arthur celebrated its 300th Thursday episode in July. If you have not come across Science & Futurism then it is a weekly, typically 30 – 40 minute-long, vlog (video log) on science and futurism: it does what it says on the can. Topics range from exotic power systems, through living in a high population future and interstellar drives, to the nature of aliens and apocalyptic scenarios. In short, there's a distinct SFnal riff. Isaac Arthur started off with irregular posts before settling down to a weekly, Thursday (US time) schedule. Because of this, two-parter and guest specials, he actually has closer to 400 episodes under his belt. The 300th Thursday episode also came out exactly 2,500 days after the first episode almost 7 years ago.
The Fermi Paradox: Drake's Equation reviewed. This is the well known paradox of given the 'small' size of the Galaxy (travelling at just 10% the speed of light you could traverse it over 22,000 times over the period of the Earth's history) yet given the number of stars (somewhere of the order of 200 billion), why has not an interstellar traversing civilisation arisen which we can detect today? Where are the aliens? Drake's Equation lies at the core of the Fermi Paradox and SETI, the Search for Extra-Terrestrial Intelligence, but is it a good guide in our search for aliens, and what does modern astronomy tell us about the probabilities of finding life on exoplanets? Here is Isaac Arthur's take. You can see the half hour video here.
It is never aliens, except when it is. There’s one rule on PBS Space Time: It’s never Aliens. But every rule has an exception and this rule is no exception because: It’s never aliens, until it is. So is it aliens yet? And in this edition of Space Time they have been examining all the best case scenarios for life beyond Earth… See the video here.
Recent research and the possibilities of faster-than-light warp drive. That Einstein guy was a bit of a pain for our hopes of a star-hopping, SFnal future. His whole “nothing travels faster than light” rule seems to ensure that exploration of even the local part of our galaxy will be an excruciating slow. But Einstein also gave us a glimmer of hope. He showed us that space and time can be warped - and so the warp drive was conceived. Just recently, a couple of papers contend that these are not pure science fiction. PBS Space Time has a 10-minute briefing video here. This briefing builds on another PBS Space Time video from five years ago that introduces the notion of an FTL warp drive asking is the Alcubierre Warp Drive Possible?
Could Solar flares explain the Fermi Paradox? The Fermi Paradox asks where are the aliens given that the Galaxy is only a couple of hundred thousand light years across and so could have been traversable a score of times throughout its history even at a tenth the speed of light? If an interstellar species does exist then we should have seen them.
Comic writers, comedians and actors are re-writing extinction to tackle global environmental problems. This venture aims to take environmentalism out of the very dry, albeit worthy, science-driven space and into entertainment through comics. This project collects stories from the best environmental voices across the planet, to achieve help change behaviours, protect species and restore key ecosystems. Many comic writers and artists are onboard including Garth Ennis, John Wagner, Allan Moore, Peter Miligan, Si Spurrier and Rob Williams and actors Taika Waititi, Yoko Ono, Patrick Stewart, Judi Dench, Ian McKellan, Ricky Gervais and Andy Serkis as well as TV biologist Chris Packham. They are producing free, weekly online, environmentally related strips and jokes and distribute them by social media. There is an environmental theme every month, such as seas, rewilding, or animal cruelty. The best material will be compiled into a book, Rewilding Extiction: The most important comic book on Earth, in October, 2021, from DK Publishing. The comics are free but there are donation platforms and donors can choose between projects to fund. The beneficiary charities are: Greenpeace; World Land Trust; Born Free, Reserva, The Wildlife Trusts, Rewild and Rewilding Europe. See www.rewritingextinction.com.
Satellite imaging, just five decades ago, was an SF concept. Yet today they predict a drowned future for many, and its starting now. US researchers have developed a global flood database from satellite images taken between 2000 to 2018. These images have a resolution of 250 metres by 250 metres. They found that 2.23 million square kilometres have been flooded affecting between 255 to 290 million people. What is more, between 2000 and 2015 the world population grew by 18.6% yet flood victims grew by 34.1%. They estimate that between 2000 and 2015 those affected by floods increased by 58 to 86 million: an increase of 20% to 24%. Plugging in climate change models suggests that the proportion of the population affected by floods will increase further. Climate change induced flood risk increases are not something for the future: it's happening now! The researchers hope that their database will improve vulnerability assessments and the accuracy of global and local flood models. (See Tellman, B. et al. (2021) Satellite imaging reveals increased proportion of the population exposed to floods. Nature, vol. 596, p80-6.)
Autumn 2021
Rest In Peace
The last season saw the science and science fiction communities sadly lose…
William Allen, the New Zealand born reproductive biologist, has died aged 80. Though working in reproductive biology, he trained as a veterinarian and specialised in equine fertility. He spent much of his career in Britain before the past five years which he spent in the United Arab Emirates.
Sid Altus, the US fan and SF publisher, has died aged 71. With Alex Berman he founded the small Phantasia Press (1978-1989). In addition to SF books he was a fantastic film fan and showed films on his television projector (large TVs did not exist in the 1970s). He was a member of the Detroit in '82 Worldcon bid. He worked on AutoClave and ConFusion, and ran a brief revival of art shows at Midwestcon.
C. Dean Andersson, the US horror and fantasy writer has died. His novels include Crimson Kisses and I Am Dracula. He was a Horror Writers Association (HWA) Bram Stoker Award 2007 Short Fiction Finalist for 'The Death Wagon Rolls on By'.
Austen Angell, the Australian borne, US chemist, has died aged 87. He is known for his work on glasses and super-cooled liquids. His work had applications to battery and fuel-cell technology. He was an avid symposium attender and noted for never shirking from asking hypothetical questions in Q&A sessions that sometimes provided fresh perspectives. This caused one colleague to quip, 'Angell rushes in where fools fear to tread'.
Andrew Barton, the UK fan, has died aged 67.
Charles Beeson, the British television director, has died aged 64. His credits include Afterlife (2005-2006), Timeless (2016) and Supernatural (14 episodes 2007-2020).
John Bush, the British editor and publisher, has died aged 101. He oversaw the Gollancz SF list and chaired the company from 1963 until he retired in 1982. He was responsible for Gollancz's famed yellow jacketed SF books.
Ned Beatty, the US actor, has died aged 83. His roles included the genre-related films: The Big Bus (1976), Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977), Superman (1978), Superman II (1980), The Incredible Shrinking Woman (1981), Captain America (1990) and Toy Story III (2010). He also had support roles in an episode of a score of TV shows.
Margaret Wander Bonanno, the US SF author, has died aged 71. Her first novel was the Star Trek tie-in Dwellers in the Crucible (1985) and who wrote the ‘Others’ (1991-1993) and ‘Preternatural’ (1996-2002) book series.
Alexander Bouchard, the US fan, has died following a car accident. His fanzines were Lightning Round and Scopus.
Bob Brown, the US book-dealer, has died of oesophageal cancer. He was well known in dealer halls on the US convention circuit.
Patricia Brown, the British code breaker, has died aged 103. She was one of the Bletchley code-breakers, along with Alan Turing, in World War II at Bletchley Park. Her work was aided by her being fluent in both French and German. She was initially with the Government Code & Cipher School's Bletchley Park but then moved to the School's German diplomatic section, based in Berkeley Street in Mayfair, London and was its head. At Bletchley she made a leading contribution to the breaking the German diplomatic code, Floradora. This code was encrypted twice and so thought by Germany to be unbreakable. At the age of 24, she was head of her Bletchley section. In 1941 Bletchley Park’s diplomatic and commercial sections moved to Berkeley Street. By May 1942 they were reading all the messages between the German embassy in Dublin and Berlin. She was reportedly subject to harassment from Frederic Freeborn who controlled some of Bletchley's calculators and rationed Patricia's time on them. Conversely, Alastair Denniston, the head of the Berkeley Street office, ensured she received credit for her work which included letters of commendation from the cabinet secretary, Sir Edward Bridges, and MI5. Following the war she married and raised a family.
Ed Buckley, the British SF fan, has died aged 80. He was a regular particularly at Scottish conventions and also a renowned space artist.
Carol Carr (Carol Stuart), the US writer and SF fan, has died aged 82. She had been the second, and subsequently life-long, wife of author, prolific anthologist editor and SF fan Terry Carr. She was, though, a writer of her own short stories. These have been collected in Carol Carr: The Collected Writings (2013).
Thomas Cavalier-Smith, the British evolutionary biologist, has died aged 78. Hugely respected for his hypotheses and stringent consideration which included him sometimes disproving his own ideas, he was particularly interested in the rise of eukaryotes (species with cells that have distinct nuclei) from prokaryotes (simple, single-celled species like bacteria). He also looked at the rise of seχual reproduction. His awards include the International Prize for Biology he received in 2004 from the Emperor of Japan.
Paul Campbell, the Northern Irish fan, has died aged 72. He also edited three issues of Extro magazine in 1982.
Michael Collins, the US astronaut, has died from cancer aged 90. His first spaceflight was on Gemini 10 in 1966, in which he and Command Pilot John Young performed orbital rendezvous with two spacecraft and undertook two extravehicular activities. Famously he was the third member of the Apollo 11 mission that saw Neil Armstrong and Buz Aldrin set foot on the Moon. This meant that Collins, in orbit over the far side of the Moon, was the second person to have the Moon between him and all of humanity (the first being the remaining in lunar orbit astronaut for Apollo 10). After retiring from NASA in 1970, Collins became an Assistant Secretary of State for Public Affairs in the Department of State. A year later, he became the director of the National Air and Space Museum, and held this position until 1978, when he stepped down to become undersecretary of the Smithsonian Institution. In 1980, he took a job as vice president of LTV Aerospace.
Dave Cunliffe, the British SF writer, has died aged 80. He mainly wrote short stories.
Stuart Damon, the US actor, has died aged 84. His best known genre work was the series The Champions (1968-1969) where he played one of the leads, Craig Stirling, and Gerry Anderson's Space: 1999 (1977) where in its second series he played the support character Guido Verdeschi. He also had bit parts in The New Avengers episode 'Trap' and the 'Mindbenders' episode of UFO. Of cult TV note He also appeared with Roger Moore in an episode of The Saint ('The Ex-King of Diamonds'). which has been credited as the inspiration for the later series The Persuaders!, with his role being played by Tony Curtis.
Mike Don, the British SF fan, has died aged 77. Though a qualified geologist, his life was devoted to the alternate and counterculture book scence. From the 1970s he was part of the collective that ran the radical Manchester bookshop Grass Roots. He also occasionally attended MaD SF (Manchester & District SF) group meetings. In 1982 he launched his own mail-order SF business, Dreamberry Wine.
Richard Donner, the US film director and producer (arguably the father of the modern superhero film), has died aged 91. His early careers was in directing television shows. Here, his genre work included episodes of Get Smart (2 episodes), The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (4 episodes), The Wild Wild West (3 episodes), Tales from the Crypt (3 episodes) and The Twilight Zone (6 episodes). His first direction of film was for X-15 (1961). After directing his breakthrough film The Omen (1976), he directed Superman (1978) starring Christopher Reeve. It was he who insisted the subject of the comic book superhero should be treated "straight" rather than camp as had been the vogue. (This approach was subsequently adopted for many subsequent superhero films.) He also shot much of Superman II (1980) which was made back-to-back but was fired due to difficulties with its executive producers. (However there is a Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut (2006).) He and his wife, producer Lauren, went on to form the production company The Donners' Company (formerly Donner/Shuler Donner Productions), best known for producing the and X-Men franchise. In 2000, he received the President's Award from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films. Collaborating with comics book writer Geoff Johns he co-wrote the DC Comics' stories Last Son and Escape from Bizarro World (both 2009). His authorised biography is You're the Director... You Figure It Out: The Life and Films of Richard Donner (2010).
Edward de Bono, the Maltese psychologist, has died aged 88. He is noted for originating the term 'Lateral Thinking' and his controversial views of creativity. He wrote 85 books with translations into 46 languages. He also wrote the introduction to George Hay’s The Edward De Bono Science Fiction Collection (1976) and contributed to Peter Nicholls’s Science Fiction at Large (1976).
Ruth Freitag, the US science, technology, and astronomy librarian, has died aged 96. She was reference librarian at the Library of Congress for nearly a half-century. Though unknown to the public she was to those who relied on her services. These included Carl Sagan and Isaac Asimov.
Penny Frierson, the US fan, has died aged 79. She founded the Birmingham (Alabama) SF club and chaired the 1986 Worldcon.
Bryan Fortey, the Welsh fan, has died aged 83. He published a number of fanzines but is best known for Relativity (1967-1977)
Marye Fox, the US organic chemist, has died aged 73. She served as a science advisor to George W. Bush during his tenure as governor of Texas. She also served on President Bush's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.
Sally Miller Gearhart, the US author and political activist, has died aged 90. Her feminist novels were The Wanderground (1980), The Kanshou (2002) and The Magister (2003).
Marty Helgesen, the US fan, has died aged 82. He contributed to fanzines and his own, Radio Free Thulcandra ran from the mid-1980s to '90s.
Elizabeth Anne Hull, the US academic, activist and author, has died aged 84. She was a past President of the Science Fiction Research Association from 1989-90, after editing the SFRA Newsletter from 1981-1984. She was recognised for service to SF research with the organisation’s Thomas Clareson Award.She was Professor Emerita of William Rainey Harper College in Palatine, Illinois, USA, where she taught English and science fiction for over 30 years. She was Frederik Phol's fifth wife.
Bernie Kahn, the US screenwriter, has died aged 90. His genre credits include My Favorite Martian, Bewitched and Superboy.
Marvin Kaye, the US author and editor, has died aged 82. He was an author of mystery and fantasy as well as SF. In SF he is arguably best noted for co-authoring with Parke Godwin the 'Masters of Solitude' books. He was a World Fantasy Award winner and was a past editor of Weird Tales Magazine.
Patricia Kennealy-Morrison, the US author, has died aged 75. Her ‘Keltiad’ sequence of Arthurian space operas began with The Copper Crown (1984).
Leo Kindt, the Dutch fan, has died aged 77. He co-founded the first Dutch SF society.
Erle Korshak, the US fan, has died aged 98. He was one of the last two surviving attendees of the first Worldcon in 1939. He was also on the committee of the 1940 Worldcon. He was going to be one of the guests of honour at the 2022 Worldcon, Chicon 8. He was inducted into the First Fandom Hall of Fame in 1996.
Sergei Kovalev, the Russian biologist and dissident, has died aged 91. A biologist in an open letter he rejected the theory of genetics officially promulgated by the Soviet government. He became a public dissident by the late 1960s, co-founding the Action Group for the Defense of Human Rights in 1969. He was sentenced in 1974 to seven years in a prison camp for “anti-Soviet agitation and propaganda” and was then exiled to Russia’s far east for another three years. Exiled permanently from Moscow, his return in 1986 during glasnost required a decree from Gorbachev. He then helped found Memorial in 1990, Russia’s oldest human rights organisation, and became a prominent official, both as Russia’s human rights commissioner and as an MP in the Duma. He attacked Boris Yeltsin over the first Chechen war. Early in the millennium he warned of Vladimir Putin who he predicted once President would reverse Russia's democratic gains. In 2013 Memorial was cited as being a “foreign agent”.
Richard Lewontin, the US biologist, has died aged 92. Lewontin and his colleagues showed how natural selection acts to shape variation, exploring its effect on genes, groups and individuals. Moving between mathematical and statistical analysis, fieldwork and laboratory experiment, they set the course of molecular population genetics. Lewontin and, with Jack Hubby, published two landmark papers in the journal Genetics in 1966 that opened the way for the widespread application of electrophoresis and marked the beginning of molecular population genetics. On finding unexpectedly large amounts of genetic variation in proteins in populations, Lewontin and Hubby suggested that much of it might be selectively neutral. In biologist Motoo Kimura’s hands, this idea evolved into the neutral theory of molecular evolution, which became the dominant paradigm in population genetics for decades to come. The unexpectedly similar levels of diversity across species revealed by these studies—the “Lewontin paradox”—remains a puzzle to this day. Lewontin gave sometimes controversial critiques of science, often from a Marxist perspective, inspired new thinking on the relationship between science, politics and society. He was an outspoken critic of sociobiology and adaptationism (the idea that all traits evolved as adaptations of an organism to its environment). He despised the use of biology to justify racist ideology, especially with regard to IQ testing. He also spoke up against biological racism. His landmark paper ‘The Apportionment of Human Diversity’ (1972) found more variation within so-called ‘racial groups’ than between them, leading him to argue that such distinctions had no genetic basis. Celebrity. Lewontin argued that, while traditional Darwinism has portrayed the organism as a passive recipient of environmental influences, a correct understanding should emphasise the organism as an active constructor of its own environment: ecological niches are not pre-formed, empty receptacles into which organisms are inserted, but are defined and created by organisms. The organism-environment relationship is reciprocal. Others (notably M. W. Feldman) have developed Lewontin's conception in more detailed models under the term 'niche construction'. Much of his career was based at Harvard. He received many awards, including the 2015 Crafoord Prize (shared with theoretical geneticist Tomoko Ohta).
Douglas Livingstone, the British actor and writer, has died aged 86. In genre terms he is noted for the six-part television 1981 adaptation of John Wyndham's The Day of the Triffids (1951). Other than setting it in the near-future and not the 1950a, this adaptation is the best visual (either cinematic or televisual) of the novel to date. Having said that the 1951 novel was set in the near future, just that three decades on the near-future had to be moved along. He was also an actor and his genre roles include playing the voice of Gimli the Dwarf in the BBC Radio 4 dramatisation of J. R. R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings.
Yuan Longping, the Chinese agricultural biologist, has died aged 90. He is best known for creating high-yielding rice hybrids as part of the 'Green Revolution'. It is estimated that by the end of the 20th century, his rice strains fed an additional 100 million Chinese a year. He grew up during the Great Leap Forward of the late 1950s and witnessed the resulting famine that saw tens of millions starve to death. Later in the Cultural Revolution (1966) many Chinese biologists followed the doctrine of communist Russia's Trofim Lysenko (long since discredited as pseudoscience) but Longpin and his teacher mentors followed Mendel and the US biologist Thomas Hunt's theory of heredity. As such they were singled out for intellectual re-education. Indeed Yuan Longping was about to be incarcerated into a cowshed prison for intellectuals when word came from provincial and national leaders in praise of a paper Longpin wrote on improving rice yields: another teacher took his place in the cowshed. He went on to direct China's National Hybrid Research Centre. He was never admitted to the Chinese Academy of Science (China's equivalent to the Royal Society in Britain and the US National Academy of Science) as he never joined the Communist Party but was admitted to the US National Academy of Science. His work helped stimulate similar research in India, Vietnam and the Philippines. He continued to visit paddy fields up until early this year.
John McGlashan, the NZ cinematographer, has died aged 86. His SF/F work includes BBC M.R. James adaptations (1971-1972), Doctor Who (1975-1977), The Green Man (1990) and The Infinite Worlds of H.G. Wells (2001).
Joe McKinney, the US horror and SF writer, has died aged 53. He was short-listed eight time for the Bram Stoker Award and won twice, for The Flesh Eaters (2012) and his young adult novel Dog Days (2014). He was a past Secretary of the Horror Writers Association.
Jackie Mason, the US comedian, has died aged 93. Hugely popular as a comedian, he appeared in a couple of genre films including Sleeper (1973) and History of the World: Part I (1981).
Ed Meskys, the US fan, has died aged 85. His fanzine Niekas ran from 1962 for nearly four decades. It won a 1967 Hugo shared with the then co-editor Felice Rolfe. He was a founder of international Tolkien fandom and a President of the Tolkien Society of America (1967-1972). He was also one of the original rotating editors of the multi-Hugo-winning Locus.
Kentaro Miura, the Japanese manga artist, has died aged 54. He is best known for the sword and sorcery Berserk (1989 – 2021), which he wrote and drew. It ran to 40 volumes with more than 35m copies sold worldwide (available in English from Dark Horse Comics). It was also adapted into anime TV series, films and video games.
Jane Morpeth, the British SF editor and publisher, has died aged 61. She was with Headline initially in editorial, but then became managing director and then group Chair. Her authors included Neil Gaiman, Deborah Harkness, Dean Koontz and James Patterson.
Jill Murphy, the British children's fantasy author, has died aged 72. She is best known for the 'Worst Witch' novels and the 'Large Family' picture books. The 'Worst Witch' novels are the magical tales of an accident-prone girl attempting to navigate the magical codes and murky corridors of Miss Cackle’s Academy for Witches. They have sold more than three million copiesand were also made into a 1986 film and an ITV series (1998 - 2001).
Dinah Murray, the British psychologist, has died aged 75. She is best known for developing the theory of “monotropism” or “interest theory”. This is the idea that those on the autistic spectrum become highly focussed on one thing to the exception of all else which can become annoying distractions. In 2017, she received a lifetime achievement award from the National Autistic Society.
Ei-ichi Negishi, the Japanese chemist, has died aged 85. Following graduation, and a short time in industry, he obtained a scholarship to study in the USA at Purdue University under Herbert Brown who himself went on to win a Nobel Prise in 1979. Ei-ichi Negishi is best known for his developing the Negishi cross coupling method of concatenating (joining) carbon atoms via a metal catalyst which revolutionised organic chemical synthesis. It has a wide range of applications from drug design to creating new anti-fungals. For this he received a Nobel in 2010 along with Richard Heck and Akira Suzuki who worked in the same area. Outside of the laboratory he was a veracious reader and enjoyed karaoke and playing classical piano pieces. The American Chemical Society honoured Negishi in 1998 with the Award in Organometallic Chemistry and in 2010 with the Award for Creative Work in Synthetic Organic Chemistry. Britain's Royal Society of Chemistry awarded him the Sir Edward Frankland Prize in 2000. He received Japan’s Order of Culture in 2010.
William F. Nolan, the US author, has died aged 93. Before becoming a professional writer, he joined fandom in the early 1950s when he published several fanzines, including Ray Bradbury Review. His perhaps best-known work to the broader public is the novel Logan's Run (1967) he co-authored with George Clayton Johnson. He wrote the subsequent in the series himself: Logan's World (1977), Logan's Search (1980) and Logan's Return (2001). He also authored the 'Sam Space' books (1971-2008). He edited or co-edited over a dozen anthologies and collections in addition to writing hundreds of short stories. In 2006 he garnered the honorary title of Author Emeritus by the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America (SFWA). In 2010, he received the Lifetime Achievement Bram Stoker Award from the Horror Writers Association (HWA). In 2013 he was a recipient (along with Brian W. Aldiss) of the World Fantasy Convention Award in Brighton, England by the World Fantasy Convention. In May 2014, Nolan was presented with another Bram Stoker Award, for Superior Achievement in Nonfiction; this was for his collection about his late friend Ray Bradbury, called Nolan on Bradbury: Sixty Years of Writing about the Master of Science Fiction. In 2015, Nolan was named a World Horror Society Grand Master.
Scott Allen Nollen, the US fantastic film expert, has died aged 58.
John Pelan, the US author and editor, has died aged 63. The Colour out of Darkness (1998) and his anthologies the IHG award-winning Darkside: Horror for the Next Millennium (1996).
Carlos Rasch, the German born Brazilian SF author, has died aged 88. He moved to Brazil at the age of six with his parents. In 1965 he became a full-time writer.
Richard Robinson, the US publisher, has died aged 84. He was mainly associated with Scholastic and became its Chief Executive. His authors included J.K. Rowling and Suzanne Collins.
Jean-Claude Romer, the French film critic and historian, has died aged 88. He co-edited Midi-Minuit Fantastique magazine (1963-1971) and had cameos in many genre films, including being the Frankenstein monster in Cinémania (1978).
Humberto Maturana Romesin, the Chilean neuroscientist, has died aged 92. Hugely respected by colleagues in his country with contributions in neuroscience, cybernetics and cognition. He also championed social justice which is something to be noted given the political context in Chile the past decades.
Don Sakers, the US author and reviewer, has died aged 62. His first short story appeared in 1981 and his first novel The Leaves of October in 1986 that had as aliens sentient trees (shades of Groot?). This novel developed into his 'Scattered Worlds' series. From 2009 to his demise he was Analog magazine’s book reviewer.
Carolyn S. Shoemaker, the US astronomer, has died aged 92. She held the record for the largest number of comets discovered by an individual, but by far her most famous discovery was comet Shoemaker–Levy 9. From16th to 22nd July 1994, fragments of this comet, travelling at some 60 kilometres per second, spectacularly collided with Jupiter. She never formerly qualified as a scientist but came to astronomy through her astrogeologist husband. Among her honours, in 1996 she garnered NASA's Exceptional Scientific Achievement Medal. She and her husband were awarded the James Craig Watson Medal by the U.S. National Academy of Sciences (the US equivalent of the Royal Society) in 1998.
Spencer Silver, the US chemist, has died aged 80. He had a career and for many years was a Senior Chemist in 3M's Central Research Labs. He started working in 1968 on trying to create a strong adhesive that could be used for aircraft construction. However, he failed in that objective and ended up developing a "low-tack" adhesive made of tiny acrylic spheres that would stick only where they were tangent to a given surface, rather than flat up against it. The adhesive's grip was strong enough to hold papers together, but weak enough to allow the papers to be pulled apart again without being torn. It could also be used again and again. The adhesive, acrylate copolymer microspheres, was patented in 1972 and described as suitable for use as a spray. A chemical engineer, Art Fry, heard Silver speak at a symposium as a potential solution to a practical challenge, that of preventing paper bookmarks from falling out of his hymnal when he sang in church. Fry developed bookmarks using Silver's adhesive, preventing them from leaving residue, and sought to interest others within the 3M company in them. The adhesive notes were initially marketed under the name Post 'n Peel in four cities from 1977 and as Post-it Notes from 1980. However Alan Amron claimed to have been the actual inventor in 1973 who disclosed the Post-it Note technology to 3M in 1974. £M settled out of court. Some of the other products that he worked on included block copolymers and immunodiagnostics. Spencer Silver is cited in over 20 US patents.
L. Neil Smith, the US author, has died aged 75. He created the Prometheus Award. Though not well known this side of the Atlantic he wrote 28 books.
Una Stubbs, the British actress, has died aged 84. Early in her career she was best known for her non-genre role as Rita, the daughter of the racist, populist, bigot Alf Garnet in Till Death Us Do Part (1966–1975)and follow-up series Till Death... (1981), In Sickness and in Health (1985–'92) as well as the 1969 spin-off feature film. Her first genre role was a two-episode appearance as girl-in-the-park in the surreal The Strange World of Gurney Slade (1960) but she was best known for playing Aunt Sally in Worzel Gummidge (1979 –'81) and Worzel Gummidge Down Under (1987-'9). She also appeared in four episodes of Delta Wave (1996). She ended the 20th century as co-starring in The Worst Witch (1998-2000). She gartnered a new audience in the 21st century playing Mrs Hudson in Sherlock (2010-2017). She even had an association with Doctor Who voicing Flo in the audio adventure Doctor Who: Horror of Glam Rock. One of her last genre roles was as Miss Chambers in A Ghost Story for Christmas: The Tractate Middoth (2013).
Dan Salah Tawfik, the Jewish Iraqi born enzymologist, has died in a mountaineering accident aged 63. His insights into enzyme catalysis shaped a number of scientific areas, including marine biology, metabolic engineering, astrobiology and the origin of life. His work helped explain how complex protein structure and function could have emerged from ‘so simple a beginning’. In 2020 he was awarded the EMET Prize for Biological Science by the Israeli government. He championed the inclusion of women and under-represented minorities in science. On weekends, he would lecture at underserved schools throughout Israel, hoping to inspire disadvantaged students.
Lorna Toolis, the Canadian librarian, has died aged 69. For many years she was the collection head of the Toronto Public Library’s Merril Collection of Science Fiction, Speculation and Fantasy. With her husband, writer Michael Skeet, she co-edited Tesseracts 4: Canadian Science Fiction (1992).
Henri Vernes (Charles-Henri-Jean Dewisme), the Belgian author, has died aged 102. He is best known for his ‘Bob Morane’ adventures that began with La Vallée Infernale (1953). These were more thrillers but many had an SFnal riff. There were over two hundred.
Evgeny Voiskunsky, the Russian SF author, has died aged 98.
David Wake, the US biologist, has died aged 84. He was a pioneer in the fields of evolutionary morphology (species shape change across time), evolutionary developmental biology (evo-devo), and species diversification. Following his PhD, he joined the faculty at the University of Chicago for five years and then moved to the University of California, Berkeley (UC Berkeley), where he was director of the Museum of Vertebrate Zoology from 1971 to 1998 and professor of integrative biology until his retirement in 2003. He was elected to the American Philosophical Society, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and the National Academy of Sciences. In the late 1980s, he was an early proponent of action in response to the alarming global decline in amphibians. He chaired the first Declining Amphibian Populations Task Force and raised awareness of the predicament posed to amphibians by human changes to the climate and landscapes.
Steven Weinberg FRS, the US physcist, has died 88. He worked on a variety of topics including: high-energy behaviour of quantum field theory, symmetry breaking, pion scattering, infrared photons and quantum gravity. He proposed the unified theory of electromagnetism and weak interactions, which is still in use. This won him the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1979, shared with his school classmate Sheldon Lee Glashow, and with Abdus Salam. The discovery, in the1980s, of the W and Z bosons had precisely the masses and other properties predicted by his model. With regards to science policy, he testified before Congress in support of the Superconducting Super Collider, writing articles for The New York Review of Books, and giving various lectures on the larger meaning of science. His own books on science written for the public combine the typical scientific popularisation with what is traditionally considered history and philosophy of science and atheism. His first popular science book, The First Three Minutes: A Modern View of the Origin of the Universe (1977), described the start of the universe with the Big Bang and enunciated a case for its expansion. In terms of teaching policy, he opposed to a new law allowing the carrying of concealed guns in University of Texas classrooms: he announced that he would prohibit guns in his classes, and saying that he would stand by his decision to violate university regulations even if faced with a court case. He has been described as one of the foremost physicists of the 20th century. He was an overseas Fellow of the Royal Society (FRS).
David Whitaker OBE, the British book marketing maestro, has died. He was the former chairman of the family firm J. Whitaker & Sons, having joined it in 1953. J. Whitaker & Sons for a time owned the British Isles trade magazine The Bookseller and was the main supplier of business information and bibliographical data to the book trade. David Whitaker was editor of The Bookseller (1977 to 1979). He is sometimes referred to as “the father of the International Standard Book Number (ISBN),” he helped drive the development of Standard Book Numbering (SBN) and then the ISBN in the 1960s. He and his team managed to get all commercially produced, high street sold UK books numbered by the end of 1967. Then in 1968, the US adopted the UK system. He is noted for his support of women in the trade and, as editor of The Bookseller, he introduced a policy of promoting women in the trade through the way the magazine handled and commissioned stories. There is no doubt that he was a pivotal player in global book publishing in the latter half of the 20th century.
Charlie Williams, the US comic bookshop owner and fan artist, has died. A member of the Knoxville Science-Fantasy Federation, his artwork appeared in Chat, Mimosa and Challenger. He was Guest of Honour at Imagincon ’81 (1981), Con*Stellation II (1983), and Roc*Kon 8 (1983).
Robin Wood, the US fan and artist, has died aged 68. He drew the artwork for several Dragon Magazine covers and illustrated Anne McCaffrey’s People of Pern (1988).
Autumn 2021
End Bits & Thanks
More science and SF news will be summarised in our Spring 2022 upload in January
Thanks for information, pointers and news for this seasonal page goes to: Ansible (and Dave Langford for mailing paper copies), Fancylopaedia, Pat Fernside (for File 770 info), File 770, Julie Perry (Google Scholar wizard), SF Encyclopaedia, SFX Magazine, and Peter Wyndham, not to mention information from various academic science journals or their websites cited. Additional thanks for news coverage goes not least to the very many representatives of SF conventions, groups and professional companies' PR/marketing folk who sent in news. These last have their own ventures promoted on this page. If you feel that your news, or SF news that interests you, should be here then you need to let us know (as we cannot report what we are not told). :-)
News for the next seasonal upload – that covers the Spring 2022 period – needs to be in before 15th December 2022. News is especially sought concerns SF author news as well as that relating to national SF conventions: size, number of those attending, prizes and any special happenings.
To contact us see here and try to put something clearly science fictional in the subject line in case your message ends up being spam-filtered and needs rescuing.
Very many thanks. Meanwhile feel free to browse the rest of the site; key links at the bottom, below.
