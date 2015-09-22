BECCON 40+ years on . BECCON was a series of biennial conventions in the 1980s: 1981 , 1983 , 1985 and the 1987 UK Eastercon. BECCON standing for the B asildon E ssex C entre CON vention with 'Centre' becoming 'Crest' when the hotel changed its name. The 40th anniversary reunion would have taken place last year but was postponed due to CoVID. The gathering took place in Arlesey, Bedfordshire, where previous reunions had taken place so as to give one of BECCON's film projectionists, Graham Connor a fan experience (Graham had severe mobility issues several years prior to his passing and could not get to conventions). BECCON may be a thing of the past but those involved with it, for the most part, are still very active in fandom and BECCON did spawn two spin-out ventures still going today: Beccon Publications (a number of whose books have been short-listed for Hugos) and the SF² Concatenation (the winner of a number of Eurocon Awards). SF² Concatenation's first edition came out at the 1987 BECCON.

The 2023 Worldcon in China may be cancelled! If, that is, the UN COP15 Convention on Biodiversity (CBD-COP15) changes are a portent . The 2023 Worldcon in Chengdu China has had its problems, not least political controversy due to its Guests of Honours' support for political aggression, namely: China's Uyghur policy, Putin's war on Ukraine and apparent tacit support (being willing to share a platform with those of such views) thereof respectively. However, these are not the reasons the event may be cancelled. China has a strict 'zero CoVID-19 policy that has meant that as soon as a number of cases are reported in a city, then that city is put into strict lockdown: this has already happened a number of times this year. So, for instance, following discussions with China, on 21st June ( 2022 ) the United Nations announced that the CBD-COP15 meeting would no longer be held in Kumming, China, but be held instead 5th – 17th December ( 2022 ) in Montreal, Canada. The risk of the CBD-COP running foul of, or even itself causing – with the international influx of thousands of participants – a mini CoVID outbreak so triggering, a strict lockdown in Kumming was real enough for the UN to make the change: it was considered a non-trivial risk. So, what here are the implications for the Chengdu SF Worldcon? Well; like the 2022 CBD-COP15, the 2023 Chengdu Worldcon will see participants come together from all over the world as well as thousands from all over China itself. The lockdown risks to both events are very similar. What this means is that it would be prudent, at the very least, for the Worldcon community to have a contingency plan. Worldcons last for five days, arguably six or seven if some delegates arrive the day before for set-up and leave the day after following dead dogging, and this ignores any extra days doing tourism. This is enough time for transmission and incubation for symptoms in some to become manifest let alone for tests to become positive. Participants at the event should therefore realise that they might be quarantined and prevented from travel and so should come prepared in case they are caught up in a lockdown. In addition, in case China itself decides it would be best not to host the event (as it did with the CBD-COP15), it would be an idea (if not prudent and wise) to plan for a back-up venue outside of China. Here, perhaps the simplest solution would be for the 2023 NASFiC (the North American convention held the years when Worldcon is not venued on that continent) to prepare to pivot at short notice and host the Worldcon. This would not be as difficult as it might at first seem. All the key elements – guests, venue, accommodation etc. -- would already be in place for the NASFiC. The key contingency would be the Hugo Awards ceremony and the Hugo Party. The NASFiC could programme a repeat showing of a film in its largest hall for the Sunday evening and use that programme slot for the Hugos should it need to pivot. The NASFiC might offer the Hugo party's sponsor the past decade a free membership and assistance with identifying a party venue. And that really need be it. The rest could be arranged by those regularly associated with WSFS governance (the World SF Society being the body under whose auspices the Hugo's are organised) and this would additionally include the WSFS business meeting. That China's Chengdu team might be reluctant to transfer until it became absolutely clear that their event could not take place under a lockdown. But this would not stop the NASFiC from preparing for contingencies and a pivot, and so be ready should it be necessary. Of course, contingency planning is a hassle and so participants might gamble instead. As Clint Eastwood's Dirty Harry might say, "Do you feel lucky?" Meanwhile, following the above being written in July-August following the UN CBD-COP15 change, at the beginning of September ( 2022 ) 25 million people in Chengdu, China, have been put in lockdown . This is a portent if ever one should be needed, irrespective with what has already happened with the UN's CBD-COP15.

Future SF Worldcon bids and seated Worldcons currently running with LGBT+ freedom percentage scores in bold, include for:- 2023 - Chengdu, China (seated Worldcon) 42% 2024 - Glasgow, Great Britain in 2024 (seated Worldcon) 82% 2025 - Brisbane, Australia in 2025 - Now 2028 - Seattle, WA, USA in 2025 82% 2026 - Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in 2026 ( civil rights concerns noted two years ago ) - Cairo, Egypt in 2026 (replaces Jeddah above) 12% - Los Angeles in 2026, USA 82% - Nice, France in 2026 - Bid folded 2027 - Tel Aviv in 2027, Israel 74% 2028 - Brisbane, Australia in 2028 84% - Kampala, Uganda in 2028 (all be there civil rights concerns ) 15% 2029 - Dublin in 2029, Republic of Ireland 74% 2031 - Texas in 2031, USA 54% The LGBT+ equality percentages come from File770 which in turn came from Tammy Coxon pointing out the Equaldex.com equality rankings. We added the UK score that was not included in the original File770 August 2022 posting.

Still time (if you are in Britain) to check out the Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder Exhibition in Liverpool . It will continue to 30th October ( 2022 ) at the World Museum, William Brown St, Liverpool, L3 8EN. The interactive exhibition covers epic monsters to costumes and props, science is brought to life exploring some of the Doctor’s many adventures and encounters through space and time. This world premiere exhibition will see visitors engage with original artefacts, sets and much more – it’s a must-see for any fan of Doctor Who and science enthusiasts too. Journeying through the world of Doctor Who, visitors will discover the science that weaves its way through the history of the longest-running sci-fi TV show in the world, which has been on our screens for almost 60 years.

Former Salt Lake Comic Con organiser arrested for making bomb threats . Apparently Bryan Brandenburg was upset at a court for taking so long to come to a ruling over his divorce case and so started threatening to bomb them. He faces a possible prison sentence. Brandenburg is no longer part of the FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention, that was originally called the Salt Lake Comic Con. It had to change its name following a challenge by the San Diego Comic Con in what some might say was a debatable decision .

Balticon removes author Stephanie Burke from its programme . The removal, by the US convention Balticon 56, was due a volunteer making a Code of Conduct complaint. The volunteer allegedly then yelled at the author who was removed mid-panel! Subsequently, the convention's Chair, Yakira Heistand, later apologised to Stephanie Burke, with the Chair reportedly giving the excuse that the removal was due to an 'overzealous volunteer', allegedly Lisa Adler-Goldman. (Apparently appallingly rude, aggressive, abusive and slanderous equates with 'overzealous'.) Balticon is a long-running series of conventions organised by the Baltimore Science Fiction Society. Stephanie Burke has appeared on the programme of a number of Balticons but may decide never again to be associated with that event or the Society. Lisa Adler-Goldman reportedly subsequently gave a succinct apology. It does appear that those applying Codes of Conduct need to abide by them themselves and not weaponise them. ++++ Codes of Conduct at conventions are relatively new and, though welcomed by some, are less so by others .

The Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America (SFWA) dropped author Mercedes Lackey from its end-of-May virtual Nebula conference . It took place the day after the SFWA celebrated her as their latest Grand Master. The SFWA said: "We learned yesterday that while participating in the “Romancing Sci-Fi & Fantasy” panel, Mercedes Lackey used a racial slur. First, we apologize to our attendees and the other panellists who were subjected to that slur. We’ve disabled access to the panel to avoid any additional harm being caused. Second, we are immediately removing Mercedes Lackey from the conference and the additional panels she was scheduled for, in accordance with SFWA’s Moderation Policy." Mercedes responded with an apology and explanation. "On a panel at the 2022 Nebulas, I had the chance to celebrate authors who wrote positive gay characters long before me. Chip Delany is obviously a major player in that game. Because there are two Samuel Delanys – there’s one from Texas – I wanted to make sure people got hold of the right one. So, in my excitement, I got caught in a mental/verbal stumble between 'black' and 'person of colour', and as best I can remember, what came stuttering out was something like 'spcolored'.” She added: "I’m not an amazing speaker. I stammer, I freeze up, & I get things wrong. I am sorry that I bungled a modern term while bringing attention to an amazing black creator." Mercedes is known for her Valdemar series of fantasy novels. The Texas Delany later said that he was not offended by Mercedes slip.

The Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America (SFWA) has been hacked with members data taken and posted publicly . The data released was anything members opted to share with fellow SFWA members including email, telephone, websites, social media accounts, and mailing addresses in individual members' profile. Members who opted out of sharing information in the directory were not affected. No financial data, confidential, or legal information was scraped from the directory as those have always been set to “no access” by the SFWA admin or held in entirely different places within its infrastructure.

The 2022 Filkcon has been cancelled . The Government is still using the venue hotel in Grantham to house Afghanistan refugees. The organisers are considering whether or not to hold the event in 2024 but, as the Government is being very slow to find permanent housing for the refuges, that may not be possible. Another option would be to have a dedicated filk programme stream at next year's Eastercon. This is something the Eastercon committee have offered.

All change at France's Les Imaginales literary festival . The festival has been funded by the city of Épinal (south of Nancy, in Haute Saone) for 20 years and run by the fest's director, Stéphanie Nicot, for all that time: 21 iterations of the fest. She reported to the director of cultural affairs at Éipinal. At 70 years old she had just instigated a five-year handover period to a successor but a change of town mayor, to Patrick Nardin, has seen her removed from the post. As recently as May ( 2022 ) Épinal's director of cultural affairs, Stéphane Wieser had said that Stéphanie Nicot would not be removed from post, especially as the 21st Imaginales was so successful. Yet behind the scenes there were tensions. Les Imaginales had been very much book orientated but even before the new mayor, Épinal had wanted to see the fest's scope broadened to include cinema, video games and art. Indeed recently, the Fest had invited some academics (scientists and historians) to participate in specific programme items. Further, we understand that the director of cultural affairs at Éipina, Stéphane Wieser, himself will no longer be overseeing the fest on behalf of Épinal, but that the new Mayor will take over that along with his mayoral duties. Further, the fest has seen some tangential fallout of 'me too' harassment within France's genre publishing sector and the fest has established what is in effect a code of conduct. Finally, the fest's future finances remain uncertain. Its last operational budget was €430,000 (£352,500) but this did not include staff salaries or municipal venue costs. Recently it has been increasing income from publishers, book dealers and from catering meaning so that last year Épinal only had to provide €115,000 plus salaries and some venue facilities. However, the manner of Stéphanie Nicot's departure has ruffled some feathers. For example, it has been reported that some fest regulars, such as the authors Lionel Davoust, Estelle Faye and Jean-Claude Dunyach, will no longer be attending.

Uganda launches a bid to hold the Worldcon despite human rights concerns . The bid is for 2028 and is called Kampcon. It is proposed to hold the convention on the northern shores of Lake Victoria 7.5 miles (12 km) from the centre of Kampala at Speke Resort Munyonyo and Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort. This is a 5-star luxury resort set in 90 acres of grounds which "stands as the definitive pinnacle to opulent living". Given there is a express motorway to Entebbe Airport 23 miles (37 km) away, it means that Worldcon goers will be able to travel directly to the convention without undue contact with the local community. As with the political controversy over the 2023 China Worldcon there are concerns over Uganda's human rights record. Uganda scores 4.48 on the Democracy Index where it is billed as a 'hybrid regime'. Its Freedom House score is 34 and is cited as 'Not Free' (For comparison the United Kingdom scores 93 and the USA 83, both billed as 'Free'.) The reasons for its low score include: widespread public sector corruption; human rights issues such as the use of torture by the state and extrajudicial killings; and common child labour… All of which by comparison makes Uganda's LGBT+ rights record seem positively virtuous! In 2009 Uganda dropped proposals for an Anti-Homose Χ uality Bill which would have increased criminalisation of the LGBT+ community by introducing the death penalty for people who have previous convictions, or are HIV-positive, and engage in same-se Χ se Χ ual acts. Though, the act was passed in 2013, albeit with the death penalty dropped, in 2014 the Constitutional Court of Uganda ruled the bill invalid. That some recent Worldcon bids have come from countries with serious human and political rights issues, and with China hosting in 2023, that Uganda with its human rights record can formally bid is a sign that the SF Worldcon (the WSFS) constitution and rules is truly broken.

Fake SF Worldcon merchandise from the 2022 and 2024 Worldcons has been on sale through RedBubble . Both the 2022 Chicon 8 and 2024 Glasgow Worldcons have had their accounts suspended from RedBubble. Both conventions have asked that fans ensure that they get their convention merchandise from a genuine source. This may not always be the convention, as some conventions allow other vendors to utilise their name. And to make sure that any artwork folk buy online comes from the actual artist or license holder. One issue is that RedBubble do not reduce the quality of artwork on their web page which makes it easy for fraudsters to copy.

The 2023 Chengdu Worldcon news . It looks like its dates are changing from 23rd - 29th to 16th - 20th August '23. Problems in setting up a means to transfer funds from the West to China have meant that western registrations have been put on hold. There are currently no back up plans in case Chengdu is put in CoVID lockdown other than there will be a virtual component to the convention. Chengdu are also hoping for 'official' Chinese government sponsorship of the convention and that should bring with it mechanisms for ease of getting visas for western participants – currently there are no special visa arrangements. There are also issues with direct international flights to Chengdu as many have been suspended due to CoVID. With corporate sponsorship the convention feels that it should have good translation services for some of the programming. Finally, at the WSFS business meeting at this year's (2022) Chicon 8 Worldcon in Chicago , the Chengdu 2023 Worldcon organisers revealed that as yet not hotel contracts had been signed. With just a year to the Chengdu Worldcon, that event is very late in getting fundamental aspects to its convention sorted. Add this to the political concerns the convention has engendered, with banking issues, unconfirmed hotel arrangements together with travel issues, and it looks like Chengdu 2023 will go down in history as the most controversial Worldcon to date.

The 2022 Worldcon has supported Ukraine, but ignored the Uyghurs' plight . The 2023 Worldcon (Chengdu, China) has one Guest of Honour, Sergei Lukyanenko, who has headed a petition in support of Putin and his war against Ukraine . The Chicon 8, 2022 Worldcon in Chicago saw the World SF Society (WSFS, under whose auspices Worldcons are held) business meeting pass a motion calling on the 2023 Worldcon to withdraw its invitation for Sergei Lukyanenko as one of its Guests of Honour. The 2023 Chengdu Worldcon so far has refused to do so. Nonetheless, the WSFS motion calling on Chengdu to disinvite is most laudable: it is important that the SF community bears witness when an SF professional supports crimes against humanity as well as alleged war crimes. However, the Chicago Worldcon WSFS business meeting, ignored the plight of the Uyghur's in China who are being put into concentration camps for 'cultural re-education' amidst human rights concerns of forced sterilisation and se Χ ual abuse, by the Chinese government. This policy is supported by the 2023 Chengdu Worldcon's Chinese Guest of Honour Cixin Liu. Last season we expressed concern that the 2023 Worldcon was honouring both Lukyanenko and Liu and called upon that convention's N. American Guest of Honour not to share the 2023 Worldcon platform with those who hold the views of his fellow Guests of Honour. The business meeting did see an attempt to introduce a motion to censure the 2023 Chengdu Worldcon, but this was to chastise it for failing to deliver on preparations for the event (see the next item ). However, a two-thirds majority was needed to introduce new business to the meeting and only about a quarter of those there voted to have the motion considered. That the WSFS has remained silent on having one GoH who has stated support for crimes against humanity on one hand, yet spoken out against another, as well as tried (and failed) to get a motion on failing to deliver passed, is revealing as to Worldcon fans' hierarchy of priorities. Given a motion on failure to deliver was at least attempted (even if it failed) demonstrated that the Worldcon community is more concerned about the quality and timing of the Chengdu Worldcon's delivery than it is having a Guest of Honour who publicly supports the Chinese government's actions against the Uyghurs. Apparently, the plight of ethnic groups does not matter that much….! Nonetheless, the Worldcon community has recently made some, what it considers, important progressive steps , just that they are not meaningful ones that bear witness to people's life and death… But, hey, at least professionals are prepared to nail their colours to the mast winteriscoming.net/2022/03/16/dear-worldcon-why-we-should-not-host-hugos-china-uyghur/ .

The 2022 Worldcon's science programme . . With almost two-and-a-half times the number of science programme items at this year's Worldcon, Chicon III, than last year, the 2022 Worldcon made up for what was arguably the weakest SF Worldcon science programme of a decade in 2021. Second, as important, this year's Worldcon's science programme has to be a first in roughly over two decades with non-astronomical and non-space science programme items outnumbering space related items: usually around half the science programme is space related, with physics, biology, chemistry, geoscience, engineering, computing, etc ., having to be shoe-horned into the other half of the programme. So, it's double a BIG thumbs up to this year's Worldcon's science programme organisers! One, for bringing back science to Worldcon and two for the most balanced science programme in very many years. As usual we list the convention's science programme items, in part for your information as to the cons SF and science interface, but also as an historical aid to Worldcon science programme organisers. Up first, the space related items : 'The Challenge of Orbital Debris'; 'Living on Space Stations'; ''NASA's Psyche Mission: Electric Voyage to a Metal Asteroid'; 'Re-engineering the Solar System' (science slanted towards the SF); What Is It with Desert (and Ocean) Planets'; 'Terraforming and Alien Life'; 'Extraterrestrial Life on Inhospitable Worlds'; 'A Brief History of Astronomical Devices' 'Big Rocket Economics'; 'Why the World Needs Solar Power Satellites'; ' Geoffrey A. Landis' (limited number encounter with the physicist and SF author); 'Viewing the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse'; 'What Will the Aliens Look Like?'. And the rest of science (non-space-related) : 'Oops! Lab Disasters and What We Learn from Them'; 'Real Space Combat'; 'Rising Oceans, Blurring Genres' (really a more climate in SF panel than climate science); 'Future Medicine: Getting From Here to There'; 'The Emerging Challenge of Radio Frequency Noise'; 'DNA Is Just a Code'; 'A Trip Through Deep Time Session One' and 'Session Two' (limited attendance workshops); 'Improbable Research Dramatic Readings' (led by the founder of the Ig Nobel Prize); ''Science: The Core of Science Fiction's Sense of Wonder'; 'Table Talk - G. David Nordley' (science writer limited encounter session; 'Really Big Things (megastructures)'; 'Playing in the Toolbox of Creation' (gene editing); 'Pig Hearts and Printed Organs: New Frontiers in Medicine'; 'The Biology of Fantasy Creatures'; 'Aliens Did Not Build the Pyramids' (archaeology); 'Inventor of the Future: The Visionary Life of Buckminster Fuller'; 'Ask a Scientist' (Q&A); 'A Technology That Changed Everything'; 'Getting the "Cyber" Part Right'; 'So You Want to Get a PhD (Science)'; 'The Ecology Strikes Back'; 'Cyborgs Are Now Us'; 'Really Weird Science: An Intro to Real Quantum Computing'; 'How "Hard" Can It Be?' (an SF-science interface panel); Future Food'; 'Brains Don't Work Like That'; 'Scientists: Fiction vs. Reality'; 'Should We Send Robots or People?' (space exploration); 'Science in Science Fiction: The Guesswork of 1946'; 'What Science Fiction Gets Wrong About My Profession'; 'Geologists and Cartographers Would Like a Word'; 'Life Extension in Fact and Fiction'; 'Synthetic Biology and "Biohacking"'; 'Real Science, or Science Fiction?'; 'Table Talk - Diane Kelly' (limited number encounter with a neuroscientist); 'What Is Our Climate Future?'; and 'Life After Humanity'.

The 2022 Worldcon, Chicon 8,has been held . This was held in the Hyatt Regency, Chicago, US. As of two months before the convention there were 2,964 attending members, with other categories (such as child and non-attending supporters bringing up the pre-convention membership numbers to 4,878. On the day there were The programme largely consisted of panels but there were a good few talks (the programme items that see the best preparation, but sadly this was one of those Worldcons with no film programme, so no showcasing of SF cinema from around the World. (Tip of the hat to the 2010 Worldcon that had the best SF film programme of the past two decades . The science programme (which was particularly good) we cover below . And, of course, during the convention the Hugo Awards were presented.

Romanian SF convention of the summer looked at climate change . AntareSFest 2022 was held in the Transylvanian city of Brasov at the start of September: a city surrounded by mountains. Since the Romanian Eurocons of 1994 and 2001, Romanian conventions have tended to be small affairs and this one saw around a score attend. This one was the 6th annual event organised by the Antares SF Society of Brasov. Its theme was rather fatalisticalIy titled 'Climate change, the end of mankind?' It was held in the George Baritiu public library with the support of the Brasov Council. One of the outputs was a number of short SF stories related to climate change and it is hoped an anthology will be published.

The Russian SF author Dmitry Glukhovsky has been placed on Putin's Russia's wanted list . Dmitry (the author of Metro 2033 ) has spoken out against Russia's illegal war with Ukraine . He faces prosecution for spreading ‘false information’ about the war in Ukraine – that is, calling it a war and condemning this as a bad thing. Russia's Interior Ministry's website listed Glukhovsky as wanted under an unspecified article of the criminal code. Russia has already targeted opposition figures and journalists with a law seeking jail terms of up to 15 years for those convicted of intentionally spreading "fake" news about Russia's military. The SF author is the first major cultural figure to be put on the wanted list due to the new law, adopted days after Russia sent troops into Ukraine on 24th February ( 2022 ). But he does have support from Russian opposition figures. Lyubov Sobol, an ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, wrote on Twitter: "Putin used to fear politicians, but now he fears writers too." The team of another jailed opposition activist, Andrei Pivovarov, wrote on Twitter in response to Glukhovsky's addition to the wanted list: "The repression machine will roll everyone over." In a post on the Telegram messaging app, Glukhovsky wrote that he stood accused of discrediting Russia's armed forces in an Instagram post. "I am ready to repeat everything said there: 'Stop the war! Admit that this is a war against an entire nation and stop it!'" Being placed on the list is a badge of honour.

Iron Truth wins the inaugural Self-Published Science Fiction Competition . The Self-Published Science Fiction Competition, created by Hugh Howey and Duncan Swan, is modelled after Mark Lawrence’s fantasy cousin award. It cleverly assesses 300 submissions using ten teams of judges who are book bloggers. They read and scored the books through several elimination rounds. In the final round the top seven books were read by all judges. Iron Truth by S. A. Tholin is a military SF story. She is a Swedish author who studied English at Cambridge University. Iron Truth sees Joy who was supposed to wake from cryo-sleep and take her place as a biologist among 30,000 settlers coming to make a new world beautiful. Instead, she’s rousted half-alive on a different, inhospitable planet – Cato – where a previous colony ship arrived a long time ago but the good start its settlers made has gone bad. Why is Joy’s ship there? At 244,000 words, this is a Hamilton-sized novel that starts off as military SF but halfway through segues into an SF horror…

Canada's Prix Aurora Awards have been announced at this year's Can-Con. The Prix Aurora Awards are voted on by members of Canadian Science Fiction and Fantasy Association (CSFFA). The principal category winners were:- Best Novel : Jade Legacy by Fonda Lee Best Juvenile Fiction Novel : Walking in Two Worlds by Wab Kinew Novelette/Novella : The Annual Migration of Clouds by Premee Mohamed Best Short Fiction : 'The Mathematics of Fairyland' by Phoebe Barton Best Visual Presentation : Dune

The Horror Writers' Association Bram Stoker Awards were announced at the World Horror Convention. The awards are named in honour of the author of the seminal horror novel Dracula . The principal category wins were:- Novel : My Heart Is a Chainsaw by Stephen Graham Jones Debut Novel : Queen of Teeth by Hailey Piper Graphic Novel : The Inhabitant of the Lake by Alessandro Manzetti (writer), Stefano Cardoselli (artist) Full details of all the category wins can be found at www.horror.org . +++ Last year's principal category winners here .

The 2022 British Fantasy Awards nominations have been voted on my members of the British Fantasy Society and the category shortlists announced . The shortlist for each category was decided upon by nominations submitted by British Fantasy Society members. This year's principal category shortlists are:- Best Fantasy Novel (the Robert Holdstock Award):- The Black Coast by Mike Brooks The Jasmine Throne by Tasha Suri She Who Became the Sun by Shelley Parker-Chan Sistersong by Lucy Holland This is Our Undoing by Lorraine Wilson The Unbroken by C. L. Clark Best Horror Novel (the August Derleth Award):- The Book of Accidents by Chuck Wendig A Broken Darkness by Premee Mohamed A Dowry of Blood by S. T. Gibson The Last House on Needless Street by Stephen Graham Jones My Heart is a Chainsaw by Catriona Ward Nothing but Blackened Teeth by Cassandra Khaw The winners are to be decided upon by a different jury for each category and the winners of the above principal as well as other categories will be announced at this year's Fantasycon in September. +++ Last year's winners are here . Meanwhile there is a review of last year's British Fantasycon here .

The World Fantasy Awards short-list has been announced . The principal category short-lists are:- Novel - Black Water Sisterby Zen Cho - A Master of Djinnby P. Djeli Clark - The City Beautiful by Aden Polydoros - The Jasmine Throne by Tasha Suri - The Last House on Needless Streetby Catriona Ward Anthology - Professor Charlatan Bardot’s Travel Anthology to the Most (Fictional) Haunted Buildings in the Weird, Wild World (2021 Edition) by Charlatan Bardot & Eric J. Guignard, eds. - When Things Get Dark: Stories Inspired by Shirley Jackson edited by Ellen Datlow - The Year’s Best Dark Fantasy & Horror Volume Two edited by Paula Guran - The Year’s Best African Speculative Fiction (2021) edited by Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki - Speculative Fiction for Dreamers: A Latinx Anthology edited by Alex Hernandez, Matthew David Goodwin & Sarah Rafael Garcia Collection - Tales the Devil Told Meby Jen Fawkes - Big Dark Hole by Jeffrey Ford - Midnight Doorways: Fables from Pakistan by Usman T. Malik - The Tallow-Wife and Other Tales by Angela Slatter - The Ghost Sequences by A.C. Wise - Never Have I Ever by Isabel Yap The juried awards will be presented at the 2022 World Fantasy Convention, scheduled for 3rd – 6th November, 2022 at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans, in Louisiana.. ++++ The 2021 World Fantasy Award short-list is here .

The inaugural Ursula K. Le Guin Award short-list has been announced . It is a juried award with a US$25,000 (£21,800) cash prize that aims to honour book-length work of imaginative fiction. The winner will be announced later this year on 21st October, 2022, what would have been Ursula K. Le Guin’s birthday. The short-list consists of:- - After the Dragons by by Cynthia Zhang In a future Beijing afflicted by a climate-induced disease, two young men are drawn to each other, and to the city’s dragons. Cynthia Zhang’s debut looks at climate and equity through the lens of connection – to each other and to the creatures whose world we share. - Appleseed by Matt Bell In three braided stories, Matt Bell uses science fiction, myth, and fairytale in an exploration of how humanity moves both with and against the world. From two brothers seeding the land with apple trees to a distant future in which one lonely being crosses what’s left of North America after climate change. - Elder Race by Adrian Tchaikovsky On a distant planet, an anthropologist in a tower has become part of local mythology – a sorcerer with seemingly incredible powers that might help a Fourth Daughter against a threatening demon. Adrian Tchaikovsky gives equal weight to the way two very different people see their world, showing that both stories – science and myth – are true, and both necessary for survival. - The Employees: A Workplace Novel of the 22nd Century by Olga Ravn Olga Ravn’s novella is told in a series of reports made by the crew – human and otherwise – of an intergenerational, deep space ship. The Employees is set in a world where productivity has subsumed everything else. There is only work, and what people find in or despite of it: curiosity, attachment to strange objects, and an unsettled relationship with their humanoid colleagues. - The House of Rust by Khadija Abdalla Bajaber Young Aisha sets out in the company of a talking cat and a boat made of bones to rescue her fisherman father. Khadija Abdalla Bajaber’s debut novel is grounded in a vivid sense of place and the way she continuously expands both Aisha’s world and her understanding of it – a world of leviathans, snake gods, and crows whose sharp eyes are on everyone. - How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu In 2030, the Arctic plague rewrites the way people live. In How High We Go In the Dark , Sequoia Nagamatsu imagines what a world shaped by this plague might look like – funerary skyscrapers, a theme park for dying children, new uses for technology – and how humanity could still find love and human connection in it. - The Past Is Red by Catherynne M. Valente Tetley Abednego lives on a garbage patch in the middle of the sea – one of the only liveable places left in a flooded world. Catherynne M. Valente’s post-apocalyptic world looks like no one else’s, and despite the hard parts of Tetley’s existence, she’s resilient, wise, and full of hope that we can still make a broken world into a home. - A Snake Falls to Earth by Darcie Little Badger A cottonmouth kid making his way in a world of spirits and monsters and a Lipan girl from our near future find their lives intersecting in Darcie Little Badger’s gracefully told young adult novel about home, stories, family, friendship, and the interconnectedness of worlds. - Summer in the City of Roses by Michelle Ruiz Keil In Michelle Ruiz Keil’s punk-rock fairytale, a girl goes looking for her runaway brother in 1990s Portland, Oregon. What both of them find in the vintage shops and secret corners of the city is something else: Transformation, understanding, and a world more varied and welcoming and strange than they knew.

The Nebula Awards have been announced . From the previously announced short-list , the principal category wins, as voted by SF Writers of America, were:- Novel : A Master of Djinn by P. Djeli Clark Novella : And What Can We Offer You Tonight by Premee Mohamed Novelette : 'O2 Arena' by Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki Also presented was the Ray Bradbury Award for Outstanding Dramatic Presentation the winner was WandaVision season 1 Details of all the category wins can be found at www.sfwa.org . This year's full short list we reported last season . +++ Last year's principal win Nebulas here .

The 36th Arthur C. Clarke Award short-list has been announced . It is a juried award with a £2,022 cash prize. The short-list consists of:- - Deep Wheel Orcadia by Harry Josephine Giles - Klara And The Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro - A Desolation Called Peace by Arkady Martine - A River Called Time by Courttia Newland - Wergen: The Alien Love War by Mercurio D. Rivera - Skyward Inn by Aliya Whiteley

The Locus Science Fiction Foundation has announced the short-lists and winners for the 2022 Locus Awards . The short-lists were derived from the 1st February to 15th April voting done by readers on an open public ballot. The Locus Awards winners were announced 25th June 2022, during the virtual Locus Awards Weekend. Connie Willis was master of ceremonies for the awards ceremony. The principal category short-lists and winners are:- Science Fiction Novel The Galaxy, and the Ground Within , Becky Chambers Leviathan Falls , James S. A. Corey The Echo Wife , Sarah Gailey Klara and the Sun , Kazuo Ishiguro A Desolation Called Peace , Arkady Martine ( WINNER ) Noor , Nnedi Okorafor We Are Satellites , Sarah Pinsker You Sexy Thing , Cat Rambo Shards of Earth , Adrian Tchaikovsky Hummingbird Salamander , Jeff VanderMeer Fantasy Novel Light From Uncommon Stars , Ryka Aoki The Witness for the Dead , Katherine Addison Black Water Sister , Zen Cho Paladin’s Strength , T. Kingfisher Under the Whispering Door , T. J. Klune Jade Legacy , Fonda Lee ( WINNER ) The Last Graduate , Naomi Novik Soulstar , C. L. Polk The Jasmine Throne , Tasha Suri No Gods, No Monsters , Cadwell Turnbull Non-Fiction Yesterday’s Tomorrows , Mike Ashley After Human: A Critical History of the Human in Science Fiction from Shelley to Le Guin , Thomas Connolly Roger Zelazny , F. Brett Cox Jewish Science Fiction and Fantasy Through 1945: Immigrants in the Golden Age , Valerie Estelle Frankel Chinese Science Fiction during the Post-Mao Cultural Thaw , Hua Li Gothic: An Illustrated History , Roger Luckhurst Dangerous Visions and New Worlds: Radical Science Fiction, 1950–1985 , Andrew Nette & Iain McIntyre, eds. ( WINNER ) Diverse Futures: Science Fiction and Authors of Color , Joy Sanchez-Taylor You Are Not Your Writing & Other Sage Advice , Angela Slatter The Young H. G. Wells: Changing the World , Claire Tomalin ++++ The details of all the category short-lists can be found at locusmag.com .

The 2022 Hugo Awards were announced at this year's Chicon 8 Worldcon . This year, 2,235 final ballots were received more than in any previous year since 1953, except the 2014-2019 period, and 2021. Once again we are not listing all the results but only those categories for which a reasonable number of nomination votes. So, again as per last year, we are listing only those categories that have garnered over 500 nomination votes. Any category having less than 500 nominated votes becomes, as SF encyclopaedist Peter Nicholls put it, more of a popularity contest among Worldcon regulars than a principal category of interest to the broader SF community beyond the Worldcon. The principal category Hugo wins this year therefore were:- Best Novel : A Desolation Called Peace by Arkady Martine Best Novella : A Psalm for the Wild-Built by Becky Chambers Best Short Story : 'Where Oaken Hearts Do Gather' by Sarah Pinsker Best (Book) Series : Wayward Children by Seanan McGuire Best Dramatic Presentation – Long Form : Dune ( trailer here ) Other category (win information) (those categories with less than 500 nominating votes) can be found at thehugoawards.org . Last year's principal category Hugo winners here .

For a reminder of the top films in 2021 (and earlier years) then check out our top Science Fiction Films annual chart. This page is based on the weekly UK box office ratings over the past year up to Easter. You can use this page if you are stuck for ideas hiring a DVD for the weekend.

Short film download tip! : Parallel Man short film . A dictatorial regime controls access to parallel Earths and controls several of them. Our Earth is next. A rogue agent flees across the multiverse with a device… You can see the 11-minute film here .

The Green Hornet reboot is now solid . We reported half a decade ago (2017) that Paramount was considering a re-boot . Well Green Hornet & Kato is now being made by Leigh Whannell. It looks like being a very different venture compared with the 2011 The Green Hornet film with Seth Rogen and Jay Chou. The original Green Hornet was, of course, a 1936 US radio show. In the course of the radio show, it became clear that Britt Reid (the Green Hornet) is the son of Dan Reid, Jr., the nephew of John Reid, the Lone Ranger, making the Green Hornet the grand-nephew of the Lone Ranger. There was also a 1960s The Green Hornet TV series with Van Williams as Britt Reid and Bruce Lee as Kato. (There was even a cross-over episode with the 1960s Batman TV series.)

The Crow graphic novel is to be a film . The Crow tells the story of a young man, Eric Draven, who returns from the dead to avenge the murder of his fiancée, Shelley Webster, with the help of a mystical bird. The James O’Barr's 1984 graphic novel has already had a cinematic outing in 1994 by director Alex Proyas is something of a cult classic. This new version is being directed by Rupert Sanders who did Snow White and the Huntsman and Ghost in the Shell .

Ta-Nehisi Coates' novel, The Water Dancer , is to be a film . The debut novel was a big hit in the US and has sold over a million copies worldwide. Set in the pre–Civil War South, it follows young Hiram Walker, who was born into bondage. As a child, he loses his mother and over time loses all memory of her. Now a young man, Hiram almost drowns when he crashes a carriage into a river, but is saved from the depths by a mysterious power he never realized he had and struggles to understand. He has a photographic memory, but who cannot remember his mother, and, late in the novel, is able to transport people over long distances by using a power known as 'conduction'. This power is based in the power of memory and storytelling and can fold the Earth like fabric allowing him to travel across large areas via waterways… Nia DaCosta (who did Candyman ) has been tapped to direct for MGM.

Blue Beetle film is coming based on the DC comics character . Xolo Mariduena will play Jamie Reyes, an ordinary teenager who discovers the Blue Beetle scarab, which gives him a suit of extraterrestrial armour that, in turn, gives him super-speed and super-strength and the ability to create weapons. He will face a super villain played by Susan Sarandon.

Sleepy Hollow is to get a reboot . The origin of all things Sleepy Hollow is Washington Irving’s story “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” (1819). Tim Burton adapted it in 1999, with Johnny Depp as the protagonist Ichabod Crane. More recently, there was the FOX series Sleepy Hollow that lasted four seasons, cancelled in 2017. The reboot will be directed by Lindsay Beer once she has done the Pet Sematary prequel. She is very busy as she is also writing the script for Paramount's as-yet-untitled Star Trek sequel, to be directed by Matt Shakman and set for a 2023 release .

Arachnophobia is to get a reboot . The 1990 original was directed by Frank Marshall and produced by Kathleen Kennedy for Amblin, it followed Jeff Daniels’ amiable Dr Ross Jennings, as he attempts to overcome the titular phobia when a small town becomes infested with killer spiders… Christopher ( Happy Death Day ) Landon will write and direct. (The original's trailer is here .)

The Hunger Games films are to get a prequel . Based on the Suzanne Collins novel, it will be called The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes . It will be directed by Francis Lawrence, who helmed all three Hunger Games sequels. The film will follow President Snow at the age of 18, during the 10th Hunger Games and long before he was the tyrannical leader of Panem. Snow will be played by Tom Blyth. Also in the cast are Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer and Jason Schwartzman.

Joker is to get a sequel . The Oscar-winning and US$1 billion taking success of the 2019 Joker meant that Warner Brothers were likely to make another, however nobody expected it to be a musical. It is called Joker: Folie à deux – referencing a medical term for an identical or similar mental disorder that affects two or more individuals, usually members of the same family. Lady Gaga is in early talks to star opposite Joaquin Phoenix in director Todd Phillips’ directed musical sequel. If a deal is made then she will play Harley Quinn.

Ghostbuster is to get another film . The success of the 2021 Ghostbusters: Afterlife meant that Sony was unlikely not to follow through. It is slated to premiere 20th December 2023. Afterlife was directed by Jason Reitman, the son of recently passed Ivan Reitman , who directed the 1984 original. Jason Reitman and writer Gil Kenan have confirmed that the sequel will return to the series’ home of New York City and the fire station for the sequel. Ghostbusters: Afterlife , which debuted in cinemas in November 2021, earned more than US$200 million at the global box office despite the CoVID-19 pandemic. (The trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife is here .)

The Old Guard is to get a sequel . The 2020 original won a Hugo Award as well as nominated for a Nebula Award . Original cast members Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngo and Chiwetel Ejiofor are all onboard. They are being joined by Uma Thurman and Henry Golding. The Old Guard followed a covert team of immortal mercenaries who have to fight to keep their identity a secret when they find themselves exposed and an unexpected new member is discovered. Following its July 2020 launch, The Old Guard has become one of Netflix’s most popular action films to date, with a reported 186 million hours viewed in its first 28 days of release. The sequel will be directed by Victoria Mahoney and Leandro Fernández. The screenplay is by Greg Rucka, who co-created the graphic novel on which the film is based. You can see the original's trailer here .)

The Batman is to get a sequel . The 2022 quirky, dark yet quite interesting take on Batman is to get a sequel. Robert Pattinson set to return as Gotham’s fiercest defender reveals Warner Brothers. The Batman director Matt Reeves will write and direct the follow-up.

Littlemouth gets a cast . The film's director and story writer is Jonathan Sobol ( The Padre ). The cast includes: Dennis Quaid ( Frequency , The Parent Trap ), Isabelle Fuhrman ( The Novice ), David Thewlis ('Harry Potter' films, Fargo ), Josh Hutcherson ('The Hunger Games' franchise), and Kiera Allen ( The Good Doctor ). Littlemouth is an SF techno-thiller in which a computer scientist (Fuhrman) is recruited by a charismatic tech billionaire (Quaid) to work on a secret project that might just change humanity’s place in the universe forever, though it comes at great risk...

Hell of a Summer gets a cast . Stranger Things and Ghostbusters: Afterlife actor Finn Wolfhard will be directing the comedy horror along with Billy Bryk, who also appeared in Ghostbusters: Afterlife . Both will apparently also be in the cast which will also include Fred Hechinger (of the Fear Street trilogy), D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai ( Reservation Dogs ), Abby Quinn ( Mad About You ), and Pardis Saremi ( Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem ). Filming is currently taking place in Ontario, Canada.

Rebel Moon gets cast . This is Jack Snyder's next film . This forthcoming film began life as Snyder’s proposed Star Wars movie, Rebel Moon takes inspiration from Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai . It is the story of a galactic colony who assembles a group of warriors to fend off the tyrannical Balisarius (Ed Skrein). Anthony Hopkins will voice Jimmy, a sentient JC1435 mechanized battle robot and one-time defender of the slain King. Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Sofia Boutella, Jena Malone, Corey Stoll, Michiel Huisman, Cary Elwes, Doona Bae and Ray Fisher also star.

Thunderbolts get 2023 release date . It will hopefully be released on 26th July 2023. The film marks the end of Phase 5 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequence of films. It concerns a league of supervillans and is based on the Marcel comics run that began with The Incredible Hulk no.449 in January 1997. In the comics, the original Thunderbolts team are revealed to be the supervillain group the Masters of Evil, which include Citizen V (Baron Zemo), Techno (Fixer), Mach-1 (Beetle), Songbird (Screaming Mimi), Atlas (Goliath), and Meteorite (Moonstone). A recent version of the team was led by Bucky Barnes, the Winter Soldier, in 2016's Thunderbolts .

Kraven The Hunter gets cast . Aaron Taylor-Johnson is in the title role. He joins a cast that includes Ariana DeBose, Russell Crowe, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, Fred Hechinger and Levi ( A Wrinkle In Time and Pan ) Miller. J.C. Chandor is directing. Filming has been taking place in England. As previously reported a January 2023 release is expected.

Avatar 2: The Way of Water is coming in December ( 2022 ) . Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet. You can see the trailer here .

Coming shortly, Spirit Halloween is to be a family film light horror starring Christopher ( Back to the Future ) Lloyd . When a new Spirit Halloween store appears in a deserted strip mall, three middle-school friends who think they’ve outgrown trick-or-treating make a dare to spend the night locked inside the store Halloween night. But they soon find out that the store is haunted by an angry evil spirit who has possessed the creepy animatronic characters. The kids embark on a thrilling and spooky adventure in order to survive the night and avoid becoming possessed themselves.

Lightyear has been banned in the United Arab Emirates for featuring a lesbιan kiss . The Toy Story prequel sees Alisha (voiced by Uzo Aduba) kiss her partner. The ban comes after a social media campaign with the hash-tag caught the attention of the authorities. The film does not meet the country's media content standards.

Batgirl has been made… and axed ! Its producers have said that it is too bad a film to be released. Only back in the spring ( 2022 ) we learned that Michael Keaton was reprising his role as Batman in Batgirl . However, despite spending reportedly US$90m (£75 million) on making the film, following public test screenings, the producers have pulled the plug and say that the film was so bad that it will never see the light of day. All this raises questions about the prospective The Flash film that also will see the Michael Keaton Batman. Warner Brothers' Batgirl for cinema and HBO Max streaming, was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, from a script by Birds of Prey and The Flash screenwriter Christina Hodson. Goodness knows what will happen to their careers? Much sadness for Glasgow, which was used to portray Gotham City, as they hoped Batgirl sequels would also be filmed there. However, it has also emerged that there may have been an accounting manoeuvre behind the cancellation (and that of another film Scoob ). Because Warner Bros Discovery has changed hands, and also changed strategy from the previous regime, it is able to wipe out losses from its books. The company has a whopping US$3 billion (£2.5 bullion) in debt across all its divisions. Its strategy change is from past WarnerMedia CEO, Jason Kilar’s, plan to make original US$70 million (£58m) live-action and animated films directly for the streaming site HBO Max. This will no longer happen. ++++ Previous related, cancelled film story elsewhere on this site includes Unseen 1996 The Fantastic Four film has now been released on YouTube .

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been banned in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait . The ban was imposed because one of the characters, America Chavez (played by Xochitl Gomez) is gay. Being gay is illegal in Gulf nations. This follows the banning of Chloé Zhao’s Eternals last year as that film has a same gendered couple. However an edited version did eventually screen in the United Arab Emirates.

Moon Man becomes the film with the greatest opening weekend box office revenue . The film's debut weekend gross was £107.5 million (US$129 million) and that was only in China, because it is a Chinese film. The film concerns an astronaut stranded on the Moon who believes he’s the last human alive after witnessing an asteroid crashing into Earth.

Why Neil Gaiman has George R.R. Martin to thank for The Sandman ? Two masters in conversation: Neil Gaiman and George R.R. Martin. Find out why the DC Comics author "owes all of this" The Sandman success to the Game of Thrones creator, as well as hear their shared love of Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones and Lucifer Morningstar in The Sandman ). You can see the short video here .

Stranger Things may have a spin-off television series . Yes, season 5 is meant to wrap up Stranger Things but apparently there may be a spin-off series. Though there are no details as yet, what we do know is that the show-runners, Matt and Ross Duffer, have established the production company Upside Down Pictures. They have previously said that the show would not focus on characters like Eleven or Steve Harrington. In addition, a stage play set within the world and mythology of Stranger Things is actively planned. Season 4 of Stranger Things has been phenomenally successful . The first four weeks after its May ( 2022 ) release a total of 1.3 hours of the show were downloaded.

The Babylon 5 reboot is still very much on . We reported on the reboot back in January . Then there came silence and then delays leading to rumours of possible cancellation of the pilot. The confirmation that the reboot is still on comes from CW chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz. Pedowitz said during the network’s pre-upfront press call. “I’m a huge fan of Babylon 5 , on a personal basis, I’ve seen every episode of the series. I’ve known Joe [J. Michael Straczynski, the 1990s series' creator] for a long, long time. I’d love to bring back that story in some shape or form, I think it’s perfect for the CW.” The reboot for CW, which Straczynski is writing and exec producing, has been described as a 'from-the-ground-up reboot'.

Stephen King's It film series may have a prequel television series . The series' is being considered by HBO Max with a working title of Welcome to Derry and will be set in the 1960s and will follow the origin story of the killer clown, Pennywise.

Stephen King's The Talisman forthcoming series gets a production company . The Talisman was originally a 1984 fantasy novel by Stephen King and Peter Straub. It was shortlisted for a Locus Award and a World Fantasy Award. The Duffer Brothers (who did Stranger Things ) have now created a production company called Upside Down Pictures to make the series. The Duffers reminded the world of their involvement with this project by showing a copy of The Talisman in the final moments of Stranger Things season 4.

Night Sky has been cancelled by Amazon Prime Video . Poor streaming statistics are behind the cancellation after just one season. Apparently, the series' plot development was too slow a burn. The news of its cancellation came just six weeks after its premiere! The series follows an elderly couple, Irene and Franklin York, portrayed by Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons respectively. The Yorks had years ago discovered a portal in their home which opens to a mysterious deserted planet, and the discovery becomes their best-held secret, but its exposure looms when neighbours become suspicious of their frequent activities at odd hours and proceed to interrogate them about their weird behaviour. They begin to unravel details about the alien planet after meeting a certain man/alien Jude on the otherworldly planet. You can see the series trailer here . Editorial note : Avid SF book readers might detect some similarity between the premise of Night Sky with the short SF story by the mid-20th century US master of rural SF, 'The Big Back Yard' by Clifford D. Simak.

Snowpiercer has been cancelled by TNT . TNT produced and air the series in the US and Netflix in the British Isles. The series, based on Bong Joon-ho's 2013 film the TV series debuted in May 2020 . The end of the last season saw the train's passengers split into two groups, including those who remained with Melanie and those who joined Layton in New Eden, a warm spot off the train where humans are able to survive. You can see the series trailer here .

Raised By Wolves has been cancelled by HBO Max . The first season of Raised By Wolves debuted back in 2020, and was very well received by critics and reviewers. Four months after HBO Max launched, Raised By Wolves was the highest-ranked original series on the platform. Season 2 premiered in February of 2022, and while it represented a strong leap forward for the series, it didn’t generate quite the same buzz as the first season. Late 2021 and 2022 has seen a lot of new SF series and it could simply be too much competition. Another factor might be the merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery. The cancelling is annoying many as season 2 had a lot of cliff hanger endings. Raised by Wolves centres on two androids, Father and Mother, tasked with raising human children on Kepler-22b after the Earth was destroyed by a great war. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task… You can see the season 2 trailer here .

Locke and Key has been cancelled by Netflix . Season 3 is therefore the last season. The series is based on the comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez. You can see the original trailer here .

Bright 2 has been cancelled by Netflix . Bright came out Christmas 2017 from Netflix. It starred Will Smith in a modern-day fantasy/cop drama hybrid, policing a city with faeries, elves and the like. The reason for the cancellation is thought to be the failing Netflix business model: invest heavily at a loss to build up a library of films that would be unassailable by putative streaming rivals. Alas, with the rise in food and energy inflation due to the war in Ukraine, households are cancelling subscriptions to streaming services. Netflix are therefore cancelling a number of projects. The original Bright trailer is here .

Neil Gaiman's novel Anansi Boys is being made into a six-episode mini-series . Neil is show-runner for Amazon Studios. Whoopi Goldberg will be starring as the animal god Bird Woman alongside Malachi Kirby’s leading roles of Fat Charlie and Spider. The story follows Charlie Nancy (Malachi Kirby)—sometimes known as Fat Charlie (it was his father’s nickname for him; he’s not fat)—a young man who is used to being embarrassed by his estranged father. But when his father dies, Charlie discovers that he was Anansi: Trickster God of stories (played by Delroy Lindo). And he learns that he has a brother. Now that brother, Spider (also played by Kirby), is entering Charlie’s life, determined to make it more interesting—but making it a lot more dangerous instead.

Another Game of Thrones spin-off series is in the offing . The new series will be based on the character of Jon Snow. Kit Harington is apparently reprising his role as the character. HBO is developing the series. This will be the 7th spin-off series, the first being House of Dragon .

Squid Game to get a second season . Well, this is hardly surprising given the first's success . It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever. In the dystopian South Korean drama, citizens gamble away their lives in order to win a life-changing cash prize. Through a line-up of terrifying and brutal childhood games, players are fatally eliminated until there’s one left standing… You can see the season one trailer here .

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is the next Star Wars TV series . The series concerns a group of children, about 10 years old, from a tiny little planet who accidentally get lost in the Star Wars galaxy. And it's the story of their journey trying to find their way home... The series is reportedly shooting at Manhattan Beach Studios, where The Mandalorian , Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Book of Boba Fett filmed. It is being helmed by Spider-Man Home Trilogy director Jon Watts. Shooting has already begun.

The Boys has been renewed for a fourth season . Having seen its season 3 growth in viewers of 17%, and 234% from Season 1, Amazon Prime took the no-brainer decision to re-new for season 4. It is based on the comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys is described as “a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes – who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as gods – abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good." You can see the season 3 trailer here .

From has been renewed for a second season . The surreal and fantastical horror, series unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter… The first season premiered back in February ( 2022 ) and became the second most-watched original behind the Emmy-winning series Godfather of Harlem . The series aired on Epix in the US. The second season will begin production in Halifax, Nova Scotia this summer and will air in the first half of 2023. In season two, hidden truths about the nature and terrifying origins of the town begin to emerge, even as life for its residents is plunged into chaos by the arrival of mysterious newcomers. ( Season 1 trailer here .)

Star trek: Strange New Worlds and Star trek: Lower Decks are getting a crossover episode . Paramount+ has announced that the two current Star Trek series will collide in “a major crossover event” planned for the second season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds . The crossover episode will feature “both live-action and animation. ”We can expect to see Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome, and Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid, from Lower Decks joining the U.S.S. Enterprise in season two of Strange New Worlds . The episode will be directed by Jonathan Frakes of Star Trek: The Next Generation .

David Tennant and Catherine Tate are returning to Doctor Who's . They left the show twelve years ago but will now be back in an adventure with the new Doctor penned by screenwriter and show-runner Russell T. Davies. This will air in 2023.

Doctor Who's new star is to be Ncuti Gatwa . The Rwandan born actor, who has lived the bulk of his life in Scotland, is to now best known for Netflix's Se Χ Education's Eric Effiong. He takes over from Jodie Whittaker who is stepping down . Russell T. Davies is taking over as the programme's show-runner after he initially helmed the 21st-century revival of the show from 2005 to 2009. Davies said: “The future is here and it’s Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door and it’s so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It’s an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can’t wait to get started.” Whittaker’s current companions – John Bishop as Dan and Mandip Gill as Yaz – will also be replaced in an all-new 2023 restart for the show. Of her character’s exit, Gill said: “I think just like me, just like my character, there’ll be a lot of tears, but I loved where it ended up.”

Westworld season 4 streamed over the summer (in case you missed it) . In the British Isles it was on Sky Atlantic and NOW. In the US it was on HBO Max. The DVD should be out for everyone else. You can see the trailer here .

Ms. Marvel , the new television series, streamed over the summer (in case you missed it) . It is based on the Marvel Comics character Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel. It is intended to be the seventh television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) produced by Marvel Studios, sharing continuity with the films of the franchise. The six-episode series will serve as set-up for the film The Marvels (2023), in which Vellani will reprise her role as Khan along with additional cast members from the series. You can see the trailer here .

The Umbrella Academy season 3 streamed over the summer (in case you missed it) . The show is based on the graphic novel by Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba that concerns a small group of people with special powers brought together by a now deceased philanthropist. (Don't let this seemingly formulaic plot basis put you off, this gets a great treatment.) The success of the first season meant that a second season was a shoe-in . At the end of last year the show won the Canada's Aurora Award It is quite a ride and if you do not have Netflix you might consider getting the DVD… (Not often we give that recommendation.) You can see the season trailer here .

Love Death + Robots season 3 streamed over the summer (in case you missed it) . The animated series consists of stand-alone episodes, all under 20 minutes long, and produced by different casts and crews, though some episodes may share certain crew members. The series title refers to each episode's thematic connection to the three aforementioned subjects, though not every episode contains all three elements. Worth checking out if you have Netflix. you can see the season 3 trailer here

Squid Game to happen for real !. Squid Game was one of the big SF hits of 2021 . The streaming service Netflix is now to hold a real-life Squid Game. Fortunately, death is not on the cards. What is, is one of the biggest cash prizes for the winner – US$4.56 million (£3.75) – for which 456 will compete. The game will last 10 episodes.

Disney subscribers overtake Netflix . Disney reported 221.1 million subscribers across its three streaming platforms at the start of July, putting it just ahead of Netflix at 220.67 million. However, its streaming business lost US$1.1bn (£910m) in 2022's second quarter. However, Disney over all, including theme parks and film making, saw total revenues in the April-June 2022 quarter jump 26% from last year, with profits to US$1.5bn (£1.25 billion).

Netflix sees an end to eight years-worth of sustained growth with the loss of nearly a million subscribers . By 2015 the streaming service had accrued just over 50 million subscribers and began an eight-year period of growth to the end of 2021 where it had some 221.84 million subscribers. However, the first quarter of 2022 saw it lose around 200,000 subscribers and the second quarter nearly a million subscribers (0.97 million), mostly from N. America and next Europe. Rising inflation due to the war in the Ukraine, combined with the growth of rival streaming services (such as Apple TV, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and Disney+), not to mention the return to work following the CoVID-19 lockdowns, are factors behind the roughly 0.5% second-quarter decline. Despite this, Netflix remains the leading streaming service and shows such as Stranger Things (see below) are doing phenomenally well .

SyFy channel has become Sky Sci-Fi . SyFy is the cousin channel to the US SyFy channel. Both the British Isles and US channels were owned by NBC Universal International Networks but in 2018 the British Isles' SyFy channel became a part of Sky UK Limited. Just as the US SyFy channel used to be Sci-Fi Channel and in 2009 both became Syfy as the term 'sci-fi' could not be copyrighted, it being in longstanding common parlance (having been promulgated by Forrest Ackerman ). However the rebranding was ridiculed by many. In July the British Isles SyFy channel became Sky Sci-Fi. As of April 2008, the British Isles' Syfy channel typically reached an average of three million UK and Ireland households a week and its top shows have around half a million viewers. The Sky Sci-Fi channel is available in the British Isles on Sky, NOW and Virgin Media. The re-launched Sky Sci-Fi saw the British Isles premiere of the Canadian paranormal series Surreal Estate as well as the zombie series Day of The Dead , inspired by the George. A Romero film . Further, all of Sky Sci-Fi content will be available to stream on-demand on Sky’s streaming service NOW, as well as on Sky Glass.

Neil Gaiman answers mythology questions from Twitter . Author Neil Gaiman took to Twitter to answer the internet's burning questions about mythology. What links Viking and Greek myths? Why does Anubis have a dog's head if the Egyptians worshiped cats? Why do so many cultures have a 'Great Flood' myth? What do Biblical angels look like? Neil answers all these questions and much, much more! You can see the video here .

Comic writer and artist Frank Miller is suing the widow of David Kraft . Kraft died from CoVID-19 but years earlier had used Miller's artwork for a cover of Comics Interview in the 1980s. It depicts Batman and a female Robin and is considered very collectable. This and another piece of artwork, as well as art depicting the title character of Miller’s 1983 Ronin series, had been lent. Miller says he repeatedly asked for them to be returned. When Kraft's widow decided to auction the artwork, Miller decided to sue.

New Planet of the Apes comics are coming . Marvel Comics are to produce the new series of comics which will launch in 2023. Marvel previously produced Planet of the Apes comics in 1974 and the following year did comic strip adaptations of the original films.

Bryan Talbot Luther Arkwright exhibition in London to run to 2nd October ( 2022 ) . In 1978, Bryan Talbot began the epic 'Luther Arkwright' saga with the steam-punk, multiverse The Adventures of Luther Arkwright . Serialised initially first in the comic Near Myths , and later in Pssst! Magazine , the serialised parts were completed by the rest of the story and published as first a comic book series and then a graphic novel. The Adventures of Luther Arkwright is considered a groundbreaking work in the history of British comics and, with material dating back to 1972, one of the first British graphic novels. It was followed by a sequel, Heart of Empire in 1999, and a final volume – The Legend of Luther Arkwright – which is being launched at the exhibition. The exhibition is being held at The Cartoon Museum 55 Wells St, London, W1W 8HJ, United Kingdom.

George R. R. Martin caught CoVID and San Diego Comic-Con . The symptoms are mild as Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin is fully vaccinated with two boosters. Despite limiting his appearances to a panel on The House of Dragon the successor show to The Game of Thrones and skipped a mass autograph session, skipped all the parties, CoVID was raging through California. He then drove to Los Angles for the second leg of his US promotional tour and mysteriously tested positive for CoVID (non of his entourage has it, though they too went into isolation in case they were asymptomatic spreaders) and so he went into self-isolation in a hotel. So he had to cancel the rest of his tour which included missing the red carpet premiere of House of Dragon in North Hollywood. George apologised in case he disappointed anyone.

Peter F. Hamilton is writing slightly shorter novels… Shock! Drama! Probe ! The author, of novels such as The Dreaming Void (2008) and The Great North Road (2012), is notorious for his books' size: the former clocks in at 796 pages, while the latter is 1,100 pages. Indeed, sometimes at SF² Concatenation we have trouble finding reviewers willing to take him on: we have so far only reviewed a half a dozen of his books and have missed out on the majority of his oeuvre. So, how come we understand he is writing slightly shorter novels? Well, at the beginning of the summer he was asked how he thinks about his writing in retrospect and how has it evolved over the years? Hamilton said he felt his books had become a little more focussed and a little shorter, especially since The Night Storm . Peter Hamilton was interviewed by Death Cult Media .

The OK Comics bookshop in Leeds is the only non-N. American shop nominated for an Eisner Award . The Eisner Awards in the US are the premiere comics awards for N. America and analogous to what were the Eagle Awards in Britain. Of the 25 on the Eisner nomination list for the retailer category, just three are shops based in Canada and one in Britain – all the rest are based in the USA. And of the 21 US based ones, 7 are sited in California. So you can see the bias.

The Fantast Three SF/F book operation is to close . Fantast Three originally began as Operation Fantast by Ken Slater whose daughter, Susie Haynes, took over following Ken's passing. Ken was a huge figure in war-time British fandom and later throughout his life.

The first ever single-volume publication of The Lord of the Rings 'Second Age' stories is coming in November ( 2022 ) . Harper Collins is publishing The Fall of Númenor . It brings together the key tales of the Second Age, in chronological order. Though it will not contain any previously unpublished text, it is the first time these stories are appearing in a single volume and in chronological order. It also features new art by Alan Lee who illustrated The Lord of the Rings (1954) and The Hobbit (1937). The volume is edited by Brian Sibley and Christopher Tolkien. J. R. R. Tolkien famously described the Second Age of Middle-earth as a ‘dark age, and not very much of its history is (or need be) told’. And for many years readers would need to be content with the tantalizing glimpses of it found within the pages of The Lord of the Rings and its appendices. It was not until Christopher Tolkien presented The Silmarillion for publication in 1977, The Unfinished Tales of Númenor and Middle-Earth in 1980, and expanded upon this in the 12-volume History of Middle-Earth , that a fuller story could be told. The publication of this volume comes a couple of months after the premiere of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power .

The Internet Archive (US) and major US publishers in copyright battle . Hachette, HarperCollins, Wiley, and Penguin Random House argues that the Internet Archive’s controversial programme to scan and lend books under an untested legal theory known as “controlled digital lending” is a massive piracy operation “masquerading as a not-for-profit library”. Conversely, the Internet Archive argue that they are only using 'Controlled Digital Lending'. This is when the library has bought a paper copy of the book but only digitally lends one electronic copy at a time: the digital copy has to be returned before it can be lent to another borrower. Ditto, if the library buys two paper copies it will lend up to two borrowers at a time.

Interzone's editor steps down . The British SF magazine Interzone editor/publisher, Andy Cox, has stepped down. Gareth Jelley of Interzone Digital has taken over as editor/publisher. Interzone's sister magazine, Black Static is closing. It is hoped that Interzone we revert to its old bimonthly schedule.

Macmillan (US) has been cyber-attacked . The publisher Macmillan (US) is the home to the SF imprint Tor (US). Apparently the attack encrypted some of their files and knocked out their e-mail. There offices were temporarily closed while matters were being sorted out.

Tor (UK) senior commissioning editor at Macmillan gets a promotion to editorial director . Bella Pagan has been Tor's Senior Editor since 2011 and will now be Tor's publisher. Pan Macmillan (of which Tor is a part) is now being run by new chief executive, Joanna Prior. There are three areas targeted for future expansion: Tor, Mantle and Macmillan Non-Fiction. Tor is Pan Macmillan's science fiction imprint. Meanwhile, Georgia Summer has been promoted to editor in the Tor UK team, reporting to Bella Pagan.

Bantam (UK) editor gets a promotion to editorial director . Bantam, a genre imprint at Transworld sees its senior commissioning editor Sally Williamson become its editorial director. Alice Rodgers will become its new senior commissioning editor. The moves follow an announcement in April of a “strategy for future growth” at Transworld. As part of the changes, Transworld Publishers is now known as Transworld, while the Bantam Press imprint has become Bantam, with new hardback publications showing a Bantam logo from September ( 2022 ).

Del Rey has re-launched in a new home . You may not have known it, but Del Rey moved from Ebury (in Penguin Random House) to Cornerstone (also in Penguin Random House) in 2020. Del Rey is the publisher of Andy ( The Martian ) Weir among others, and Cornerstone also do Star Wars books. So even though Ebury also does Doctor Who books, they did not seem to be developing their SF imprint, Del Rey. However, Cornerstone were keen to have an SF imprint of their own. OK, so if this happened in 2020, why is it news now? Well, Del Rey had hoped to have a launch party back in 2020 and bring over Andy Weir for it. However, that little thing of the SARS-CoV-2 CoVID-19 global pandemic happening and so there was no formal launch party: that event has now happened! The end of June saw a gathering of some of the SF publishing scene in Clerkenwell to see Del Rey re-launched. ( SF² Concatenation thanks Del Rey for the hospitality, our first publisher bash since CoVID.) The Del Rey imprint will be helmed by Sam Bradbury (formerly of Hodder and prior to that had a junior role at Jo Fletcher Books (Quercus)). In addition to publishing British talent, Del Rey (UK) will partner with Del Rey in the US and so we may see a few North American authors over here. New Del Rey titles we can expect in the autumn include: Wayward by Chuck Wendig, The Golden Enclaves by Naomi Novik, Lore Olympus Volume Two by Rachel Smythe and Dragonlance: Destinies: Volume One by Margaret Weis & Tracy Hickman.

Bloomsbury audited accounts confirm year sales of £230 million (US$283m) . The year to February accounts affirm the publishers' indicative announcement last season of a likely £212.5m sales . The year profits are £22.2 million (US$27.3m) up £24% on the previous year. The publishers are best known for the J. K. Rowling series of Harry Potter books. Their latest rising star is the US fantasy author Sarah J. S. Maas whose books grew 86% last year. Rowling's sales rose 25% appropriately on the 25th anniversary of her books. Bloomsbury have also used their recent financial success to hire 100 new employees across all areas of the company.

Penguin Random House (US) and Simon and Schuster (US) want to merge – but that would mean the new giant would dominate the market . Penguin Random House (owned by the German media company Bertelsmann SE) seeks to purchase Simon & Schuster from Paramount Global (formerly CBS Viacom) for US$2.2 billion dollars (£1.83 bn). Both publishers are part of the big five: Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster, Harper Collins, Macmillan, and Hachette: the big five was the big six over a decade ago when Penguin and Random House were separate prior to 2013. Currently, Penguin Random House is the top publishing company in the United States, and Simon & Schuster is the fourth. If this new merger went ahead it would stifle competition such would be the large market share the combined publishing houses would have. For authors this would mean smaller advances. For staff, such mergers often see staff cuts. With fewer editors, sales and promotion staff, there is a fear that mid-list author books could contract. The concentration we have seen in the book industry since 1990 has pushed publishers to double down on star writers, celebrities, and politicians, leaving emerging writers with less support. Further, the US$2.2 billion dollars Paramount Global will get contrasts with the pay of the publishers' staff that do the real work. Indeed, the summer saw Harper Collins in the US staff go on strike. Such is the concern that the US government launched a case into the proposed merger. Both publishers say that they would continue to compete as before. Here, genre author Stephen King has stepped forward as a witness for the government. He said that in publisher bids to buy titles from authors, the two parts of the merged (if it went ahead) publisher, would be like 'a husband and wife bidding against each other for the same house'. However, the U.S. District Judge, Florence Pan, was not convinced of the publishers' assurances that competition would remain. Of genre interest, one (strange) reason Penguin Random House gave for the merger was because some authors go the independent publisher route such as Brandon Sanderson with his Kickstarter campaign without going to a publisher.

UK publishing saw a 5% growth in 2021 . In 2021, the combined value of UK publisher sales of books, journals and rights/co-editions rose 5% to £6.7 billion (US$8.64 billion) from £6.4 billion in 2020 . The Publishers Association say that this growth is in no small part attributable to the TikTok social media platform bringing in a new generation of readers not only to current releases but also to back list titles. Key aspects include:- - Total export sales income rose 2% to £3.8 billion - Total print up 5% to £3.5 billion - Total digital up 5% to £3.2 billion - Consumer books up 4% to £2.2 billion - Fiction up 7% to £733 million - Non-fiction up 1% to £1.1 billion - Children’s up 7% to £425 million - Audio downloads up 14% to £151 million

Sir Salman Rushdie has been attacked at an author event . He is, of course, a double Booker Prize-winning writer and author of the SF novel Grimus (1975) and of the forthcoming SF television series The Next People . He was due to give a lecture at the Chautauqua Institute in western New York, USA. The author had been the subject of Islamic extremist attention due to the purported offensiveness of his fourth book Satanic Verses (1988) which fundamentalists considered blasphemous. Genre authors condemning the attack include Neil Gaiman and Stephen King. Decades ago, in 1989 Iraq issued a fatwa against Rushdie and there is currently a multimillion pound bounty on the author. From the recent attack, Rushdie may lose and eye, suffered damage to his liver and lung as well as a severed arm nerve. ++++ Following voicing support to Rushdie after the attack, fantasy author J. K. Rowling had received a Tweet saying, "Don't worry, you're next."

Roadmarks by Roger Zelazny, Gollancz, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-23503-8. This is part of Gollancz's truly excellent 'SF Masterworks' series. Zelazny was, of course, a leading light of 20th century science fantasy. Time is relative, and when you live outside time it can be hard to work out where you fit in. Red Dorakeen has been on the Road for a long time. For all of time, in fact. It stretches infinitely through history, taking him wherever, or whenever, he wants to go. Except where he wants to be. He’s not alone on the Road. As people join and leave, they alter the timelines to suit their whims. Exits disappear as things change and working out how to bring them back could take . . . forever. Fortunately, Red has all the time he could ever need.

Wayward by Chuck Wendig, Del Rey, £20, hrdbk. ISBN 978-1-529-10110-2. Five years ago, they walked across America to a destination only they knew. The sleepwalkers, as the rest of the country named them, were followed by their shepherds: friends and family who gave up everything to protect them. They finally stopped in Ouray, a small town in Colorado that would become one of the last outposts of human civilisation. Because the sleepwalking epidemic was just the first in a chain of events that led to the end of the world – and the birth of a new one. The shepherds and the sleepwalkers, now awake, strive to rebuild the world that was taken from them. Among them are Benji, the scientist struggling through grief to lead; Marcy, the former police officer who just wants to protect those she loves; and Shana, the first to become a shepherd and whose bravery is sorely needed.

Redspace Rising by Brian Trent, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$34.95 / US$26.95, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58758-1. Harris Alexander Pope is the man who ended the Partisan War on Mars. All he seeks now is solitude and a return to the life that was stolen from him. Yet when he learns that the worst war criminals are hiding in other bodies, he is forced into an interplanetary pursuit.

Some Desperate Glory by Emily Tesh, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51718-6. Billed by the publisher as The Long Way to a Small Angry Planet meets Ender’s Game in this science fiction debut from an award-winning voice in SFF. All her life Kyr has trained for the day she can avenge the destruction of planet Earth by an all-powerful, reality-shifting weapon known as the Wisdom. Raised in the bowels of Gaea Station alongside the last scraps of humanity, she is one of the best warriors of her generation, the sword of a dead planet. Then Command assigns her brother to certain death and relegates her to the nursery to bear sons until she dies trying and she knows she must take humanity’s revenge into her own hands. But she soon learns that not everything she’s been raised to believe is true and the Wisdom is far more complex and dangerous than she could ever have imagined.

Children of Memory by Adrian Tchaikovsky, Tor, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-08717-8. The follow-up to the highly acclaimed Children of Time and Children of Ruin . Earth is failing. In a desperate bid to escape, the spaceship Enkidu and its captain, Heorest Holt, carry its precious human cargo to a potential new Eden. Generations later, this fragile colony has managed to survive, eking out a hardy existence. Yet life is tough, and much technological knowledge has been lost. Then Liff, Holt’s granddaughter, hears whispers that the strangers in town aren’t from neighbouring farmland. That they possess unparalleled technology – and that they've arrived from another world. But not all questions are so easily answered, and their price may be the colony itself. Children of Memory by Arthur C. Clarke Award-winning author Adrian Tchaikovsky is a far-reaching space opera spanning generations, species and Galaxies.

About Time by Jodi Taylor, Headline, £18.99, hrdbk. ISBN 978-1-472-28691-8. After their heroic efforts to safeguard the Acropolis and prevent the Paris Time-Stop, the Time Police have gone from zero to hero in but a single bound. Then one fateful mission to apprehend a minor criminal selling dodgy historical artefacts blows up in all their faces. An officer is attacked within TPHQ. A prisoner is murdered. And investigations are about to lead to the one place where no officer can legally tread. Worst of all, trouble is brewing for Team Weird as a surprise revelation tears the team apart. For Commander Hay, battling to keep the Time Police afloat in a sea of storms, this will turn out to be a very long day. Billed by the publisher as for fans of Doctor Who , The Thursday Murder Club and Jasper Fforde.

Compelling Science Fiction edited by Joe Stech, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$40 / US$30, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-804-64939-4. Celebrating the enduring spirit of hard science fiction this new anthology is a tribute to Compelling Science Fiction magazine whose publisher Joe Stech is the foreword writer and consulting editor of this new collection of stories from contemporary and classic authors including Otis Kline, Adrian Tchaikovsky and H. G. Wells. Joe Stech is the former publisher and editor of the much-lauded Compelling Science Fiction Magazine and a great believer in the power of science fiction to inspire progress in the world. With a background in physics, biochemistry and software engineering, he works as a cloud architect in Colorado.

The Kaiju Preservation Society by John Scalzi, Tor, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-509-83531-7. Jamie Gray embarks on the trip of a lifetime – to protect enormous kaiju on an alternate Earth that never saw the dinosaur extinction asteroid. But not all is safe in this human-free world… Click on the title link for a review of the hardback.

Poster Girl by Veronica Roth, Hodder & Stoughton, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-33103-5. Sonya Kantor has been locked in the Aperture, a single city block, for ten long years – ever since the totalitarian regime she supported as a child fell. But now the new government is offering a chance at redemption, if she can find a missing girl, someone the Delegation cruelly displaced. But that girl could be anywhere. And the cost of finding her might be more than Sonya is willing to pay.

The Stars Undying by Emery Robin, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51938-8. A space opera debut billed by the publisher as perfect for readers of Ann Leckie’s Ancillary Justice . Princess Altagracia has lost everything. After a bloody civil war, her twin sister has claimed not just the crown of their planet Szayet but the Pearl of its prophecy, a computer that contains the immortal soul of their god. Stripped of her birthright, Altagracia prepares to flee the planet – just as Matheus Ceilha, Commander of the interstellar Empire of Ceiao, arrives in deadly pursuit. Princess Altagracia sees an opportunity to win back her planet, her god, and her throne. But talking her way into Commander Matheus’s good graces, and his bed, is only the beginning. Dealing with the most powerful man in the galaxy is almost as dangerous as war, and Altagracia is quickly torn between Matheus and the wishes of the machine god that whispers in her ear. Altagracia will need to become more than a princess with a silver tongue. She will have to become a queen as history has never seen before – even if it breaks an empire.

Lost in Time by A. G. Riddle, Ad Astra, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-804-54176-0. Control the Past. Save the Future. Dr. Sam Anderson is one of the most celebrated scientists in history. Ten years ago, he invented a device that changed the world forever. Now his life is about to be ripped apart– and his own creation may be to blame. One fateful morning, Sam discovers that his girlfriend has been murdered and that his daughter is accused of the crime. Sam believes she's innocent, but he can't prove it. There's only one thing he can do to save his daughter: confess to the crime. And so he does. But in the future, murderers aren't sent to prison. They're sent to the past. Thanks to Sam's invention – Absolom – the world's worst criminals are exiled forever, sent back to the time of the dinosaurs, where they live out their lives alone. As Sam steps into the Absolom chamber to leave for the Late Triassic, he makes a promise: he will get back to his family, clear his name, and find the person who killed the woman he loved. What Sam doesn't know is that there's a secret waiting for him in the past. And it might be his only hope of saving himself and his family. Sam isn't the only one seeking justice. In the present, his daughter, Adeline, also embarkson a mission to fi nd the person who framed her and tore her family apart. She's already lost her mother. She can't bear losing her father too. As Adeline peels back the layers of the conspiracy against her family, she uncovers more questions than answers. Everyone around her is hiding a secret, including her legal guardian. And some people aren't what they seem. Adeline soon finds herself in the midst of a mystery that stretches across the past, present, and future – and leads to a revelation that will change everything.

Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel by Beth Ravis, Del Rey, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-19608-5. You are cordially invited to the wedding of Princess Leia Organa and Han Solo. The Death Star is destroyed. Darth Vader is dead. The Empire is desolated. But on the forest moon of Endor, amongst the chaos of a changing galaxy, time stands still for a princess and her scoundrel. After being frozen in carbonite, then risking everything for the Rebellion, Han is eager to stop living his life for other people. He and Leia have earned their future together, a thousand times over. And when he proposes to Leia, it’s the first time in a long time he’s had a good feeling about this. For Leia, a lifetime of fighting doesn’t truly seem over. There is work still to do, penance to pay for the dark secret she now knows runs through her veins. Her brother, Luke, is offering her that chance – one that comes with family and the promise of the Force. But when Han asks her to marry him, Leia finds her answer immediately on her lips… Yes. But happily ever after doesn’t come easily. Facing their most desperate hour, the soldiers of the Empire have dispersed across the galaxy, retrenching on isolated worlds vulnerable to their influence. Not a good time for a honeymoon.

Expect Me Tomorrow by Christopher Priest, Gollancz, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-473-23513-7. 1877: John Smith was arrested for fraud, tricking women into thinking he was rich, then stealing their belongings. 1852: Adler and Adolf Beck’s father died on a glacier expedition, and their lives separated. One became a climate scientist, one an opera singer. They remained in touch, to share the mysterious voices only they could hear. 2050: Charles and Greg Ramsey are twins, and the family secrets echo back decades. These people are connected, their lives intersect. The climate of their world will keep on changing…

The Rift Between Stars by Megan E. O'Keefe, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51737-7. A revolutionary and her sworn enemy crash-land on a dying planet and must survive long enough to uncover a deadly, galaxy-spanning conspiracy in the first book of a thrilling new space opera trilogy Humanity is running out of options. Habitable planets are being destroyed as quickly as they’re found, and Naira Sharp thinks she knows the reason why. Tarquin Mercator never wanted to run a galaxy-spanning business empire. He just wanted to study geology and read books, but is tasked with monitoring the settlement of a new planet. Disguised as Tarquin’s new bodyguard, Naira plans to destroy the settlement ship before they make land. But neither of them expects to end up stranded on a dead planet and having to work together to uncover a plot that’s bigger than both of them.

Doctor Who: The Eaters of Light by Rona Munro, Target – BBC Books, £7.99 / Can416.99 / US$10.99 , pbk, ISBN 978-1-785-94779-7. The Doctor takes Bill and Nardole back to 2nd century Scotland to learn the fate of the 'lost' Ninth Legion of the Imperial Roman Army. 5,000 soldiers vanished without explanation - how? The search for the truth leads the Doctor and his friends into a deadly mystery. Who is the Guardian of the Gate? What nightmare creature roams the wildlands, darkening the sky and destroying all in its path? A threat from another dimension has been unleashed on the Earth, and only a terrible sacrifice can put things right...

The Daughter of Doctor Moreau by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Jo Fletcher Books, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-41800-2. Carlota Moreau: A young woman, growing up in a distant and luxuriant estate, safe from the conflict and strife of the Yucatán peninsula, the only daughter of a genius – or a madman. Montgomery Laughton: A melancholic overseer with a tragic past and a propensity for alcohol, an outcast who assists Doctor Moreau with his scientific experiments, which are financed by the Lizaldes, owners of magnificent haciendas with plentiful coffers. The hybrids: The fruits of the Doctor’s labour, destined to blindly obey their creator while they remain in the shadows, are a motley group of part-human, part-animal monstrosities. All of them are living in a perfectly balanced and static world which is jolted by the abrupt arrival of Eduardo Lizalde, the charming and careless son of Doctor Moreau’s patron – who will, unwittingly, begin a dangerous chain reaction. For Moreau keeps secrets, Carlota has questions, and in the sweltering heat of the jungle, passions may ignite.

Doctor Who: The Fires of Pompeii by James Moran, Target – BBC Books, £7.99 / Can416.99 / US$10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-785-94779-7. It is AD 79, and the TARDIS lands in Pompeii on the eve of the town's destruction. Mount Vesuvius is ready to erupt and bury its surroundings in molten lava, just as history dictates. Or is it? The Doctor and Donna find that Pompeii is home to impossible things: circuits made of stone, soothsayers who read minds and fiery giants made of burning rock. From a lair deep in the volcano, these creatures plot the end of humanity - and the Doctor soon finds he has no way to win...

Illuminations by Alan Moore, Bloomsbury, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-526-64315-5. In his first-ever short story collection, which spans forty years of work and features many never-before-published pieces, international bestselling author Alan Moore presents nine stories full of wonder and strangeness, each taking us deeper into the fantastical underside of reality. In A Hypothetical Lizard , two concubines in a brothel for fantastical specialists fall in love, with tragic ramifications. In Not Even Legend , a paranormal study group is infiltrated by one of the otherworldly beings they seek to investigate. In Illuminations , a nostalgic older man decides to visit a seaside resort from his youth and finds the past all too close at hand. And in the monumental novella What We Can Know About Thunderman , which charts the surreal and Kafkaesque history of the comics industry over the last seventy-five years through several sometimes-naive and sometimes maniacal people rising and falling on its career ladders, Moore reveals the dark, beating heart of the superhero business. From ghosts and otherworldly creatures to theoretical Boltzmann brains fashioning the universe at the big bang, Illumination s is exactly that - a series of bright, startling tales from a contemporary legend that reveal the full power of imagination author of From Hell and The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen and other modern classics, nine stories full of wonder and strangeness, which take us to the fantastical underside of reality. In his first-ever short story collection, which spans forty years of work and features many never-before-published pieces, international bestselling author Alan Moore presents nine stories full of wonder and strangeness, each taking us deeper into the fantastical underside of reality. In A Hypothetical Lizard , two concubines in a brothel for fantastical specialists fall in love, with tragic ramifications. In Not Even Legend, a paranormal study group is infiltrated by one of the otherworldly beings they seek to investigate. In Illuminations, a nostalgic older man decides to visit a seaside resort from his youth and finds the past all too close at hand. And in the monumental novella What We Can Know About Thunderman which charts the surreal and Kafkaesque history of the comics industry over the last seventy-five years through several sometimes-naive and sometimes maniacal people rising and falling on its career ladders, Moore reveals the dark, beating heart of the superhero business. From ghosts and otherworldly creatures to theoretical Boltzmann brains fashioning the universe at the big bang, Illuminations is exactly that - a series of bright, startling tales from a contemporary legend that reveal the full power of imagination.

Tick Tock by Simon Mayo, Transworld, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-857-52661-8. For no apparent reason, there's a ticking noise in your ear. No pain yet, and no other symptoms. And before you know it, it spreads. Elsewhere across the globe, it emerges, small outbreaks at first, contained groups of people, young and old, and suddenly it's a plague - and ten days later it's killing people. The hospitals are overflowing and there is no cure. There is a paranoid panic which sets friend against friend, neighbour against neighbour. Where does the world go from here? In the north London school where it is first discovered, head of English, Kit Chaplin is struggling to understand what he is witnessing. Even eminent bacteriologist and his partner Lilly Slater can't help him. But as the virus rips through the school and into the outside world, the world starts to take notice. Kit is more concerned about his students - and his young daughter, Rose - but little by little he gets sucked into where this mystery illness might have come from. And how it's going to threaten his world.

Ocean’s Echo by Everina Maxwell, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51589-2. Space opera. When Tennal – a rich socialite, inveterate flirt, and walking disaster – is caught using his telepathic powers for illegal activities, the military decides to bind his mind to someone whose coercive powers are strong enough to control him. Enter Lieutenant Surit, the child of a disgraced general. Out of a desperate need to restore a pension to his other parent, Lieutenant Surit agrees to be bound to Tennal and keep him conscripted in the army, a task that seems impossible even for someone with Surit’s ability to control minds. Tennal just wants to escape, but Surit isn’t all that he seems. And their bond may just be the key to their freedom.

Beyond the Burn Line by Paul McAuley, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-60371-3. 200,000 years in the future. Humanity is extinct, the ruins of its cities fossilised. After a civilisation of intelligent bears collapses following a plague, their former slaves, descendants of racoons, have driven the former masters northward and built a new civilisation. Peaceful and emphasising harmony with nature and co-operation, but with strict genders roles, they settled the American continent and started exploring the world. But mysterious sightings are being reported. Who are these visitors? Where are they from, and what do they want?

Remembrance of Earth's Past by Cixin Liu, Ad Astra – Head of Zeus, £29.99, trdpbk. ISBN 978-1-803-28495-8. The Three Body trilogy comprising the Hugo , and Galaxy Award-winning The Three-Body Problem , The Dark Forest and Death's End in a single 1,472 page volume. Across the series, Cixin Liu asks the desperate, melancholic question of our time: will humanity reach for the stars or die in its cradle? Discover the whole trilogy in a new deluxe flexi-bound omnibus edition.

Celestial by M. D. Lachlan, Gollancz, £18.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-575-11525-5. An alternative history set during the heyday of the space race. A remarkable examination of empathy and humanity 1977. The space race is far from over. Linguist Ziggy Da Luca is recruited by NASA for reasons she can’t fathom, but it becomes clear her work is more central to their plans than she realised. Sent to the moon to investigate a trapdoor discovered by the Russians, Ziggy faces unimagined challenges. Seen as a liability, she must prove herself as everyone races to uncover the mystery. Humankind could be changed for ever. The only question is whether she’ll make it home to tell her story.

Blood Country by Jonathan Janz, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$34.95 / US$26.95, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58663-5. Since the world ended, Dez McClane has survived in a world of monsters despite having no special powers. Now Dez and Iris must face an even greater evil: the ruling species in this terrible post-apocalyptic world, a horde of monsters whose bloodlust makes them unstoppable.

Psalms For The End Of The World by Cole Haddon, Headline, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-472-28667-3. Spanning continents, centuries, and dimensions, this exquisitely crafted and madly inventive novel is a profound yet propulsive enquiry into the nature of reality – the perfect immersive read for fans of David Mitchell, Emily St. John Mandel, Neil Gaiman and Margaret Atwood. It’s 1962 and physics student Grace Pulansky believes she has met the man of her dreams, Robert Jones, while serving up slices of pecan pie at the local diner. But then the FBI shows up, with their fedoras and off-the-rack business suits, and accuses him of being a bomb-planting mass-murderer. Finding herself on the run with Jones across America’s Southwest, the discoveries awaiting Gracie will undermine everything she knows about the universe. Her story will reveal how scores of lives – an identity-swapping rock star, a mourning lover in ancient China, Nazi hunters in pursuit of a terrible secret, a crazed artist in pre-revolutionary France, an astronaut struggling with a turbulent interplanetary future, and many more – are interconnected across space and time by love, grief, and quantum entanglement.

Growing Up Weightless by John M. Ford, Gollancz, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-23282-2. Part of Gollancz's excellent 'SF Masterwork' series, this is a welcome reprint. Matthias Ronay is a prodigy. He’s talented, smart, imaginative and he’s never left the moon. Desperate to explore the galaxy further, he finds himself at odds with his father, Albin, a senior politician in the Lunar government. While Matthias buries himself in computer games, and Albin attempts to gain support for political plans, can they come to a solution that benefits them both? Growing Up Weightless is one of John M. Ford’s last novels.

Doctor Who: The Stones of Blood by David Fisher, Target – BBC Books, £7.99 / Can416.99 / US$10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-785-94794-0. The Doctor is delighted when his quest for the Key to Time leads him to his favourite planet, Earth. But his friends are less enchanted: Romana is nearly lured to her death by a sinister apparition, and K9 is all but destroyed by a belligerent boulder with the power to move - and a thirst for blood. An ancient stone circle becomes a battleground as the Doctor must outwit the deadliest alien criminal this side of hyperspace - and her bloodthirsty silicon servants...

Doctor Who: The Androids of Tara by David Fisher, Target – BBC Books, £7.99 / Can416.99 / US$10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-785-94792-6. The Doctor and Romana's search for the fourth segment of the all-powerful Key to Time leads them to the planet Tara, where courtly intrigue and romantic pageantry employ the most sophisticated technology. Within hours of arriving, Romana is mistaken for a powerful princess and the Doctor forced to dally with robotic royalty - and both are quickly embroiled in the scheming ambitions of the wicked Count Grendel. Finding the segment of the Key is easy enough, but escaping with it in one piece will prove an altogether more colourful affair...

Leech by Hiron Ennes, Tor, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-07360-7. Gothic SF. In the baron’s icebound castle, already a pit of secrets and lies, a parasite is spreading… In an isolated chateau, as far north as north goes, the baron’s doctor has died. The Interprovincial Medical Institute sends out a replacement. But when the new physician investigates the cause of death, which appears to be suicide, there’s a mystery to solve. It seems the good doctor was hosting a parasite. Yet this should have been impossible, as the man was already possessed. For hundreds of years, the Institute has grown by taking root in young minds and shaping them into doctors, replacing every human practitioner of medicine. The Institute is here to help humanity, to cure and to cut, to cradle and protect the species. Now it seems they have competition. For in the baron’s icebound castle, already a pit of secrets and lies, the parasite is spreading . . . These two enemies will make war within the battlefield of the body. Whichever wins, humanity will lose again.

Mindwalker by Kate Dylan, Hodder & Stoughton, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-39269-2. Debut novel. Sil Sarrah is determined to die a legend. In the ten years she’s been rescuing imperilled field agents for the Syntex Corporation, Sil hasn’t lost a single life. And she’s not about to start now. But when a critical mission goes south, Sil is forced to flee the very company she once called home. When she falls in with activist Analog Army, she sees an opportunity to win back Syntex’s trust by destroying the group from within. Instead, she uncovers a horrifying truth that threatens to undo all the good she’s ever done…

The Red Scholar’s Wake by Aliette de Bodard, Gollancz, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-60139-9. Space opera. When Xích Si is captured by the cruel Red Banner pirates, she expects the worst – but their leader, Rice Fish, makes an unexpected offer: marriage. A sentient ship, married to the Red Scholar until her wife’s suspicious death, Rice Fish wants Xích Si’s help finding the culprit. Marriage grants Xích Si protection, in exchange for her technical fluency: a business arrangement. But as they find themselves falling for each other against a backdrop of interstellar war, they must choose where their future leads.

Femlandia by Christina Dalcher, HQ, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-008-44036-7. Miranda Reynolds has lost her home, her job and her husband – all thanks to an economic collapse that has brought America to its knees. The shops are empty; the streets no longer safe. Miranda and her daughter Emma have nowhere left to turn. There is one final hope, a self-sufficient haven for women who want to live a life free from men. Femlandia. For Miranda, the secluded Femlandia is a last resort. Life outside the gates is fraught with danger, but there’s something just as sinister going on within. Welcome to Femlandia… It’s no place like home. SFX magazine say, ‘Dalcher is adept at writing genuinely scary high-concept fiction.’

Upgrade by Christina Dalcher, Macmillan, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-152-9-04535-2. “You are the next step in human evolution…" At first, Logan Ramsay isn’t sure if anything’s different. He just feels a little sharper. Better able to concentrate. Better at multitasking. Reading a bit faster, memorizing better, needing less sleep. But before long, he can’t deny it: something’s happening to his brain. To his body. He’s starting to see the world, and those around him, even those he loves most, in whole new ways. The truth is, Logan’s genome has been hacked. And there’s a reason he’s been targeted for this upgrade. A reason that goes back decades to the darkest part of his past, and a horrific family legacy. Worse still, what’s happening to him is just the first step in a much larger plan, one to inflict the same changes on humanity at large, and at a terrifying cost. Because of what Logan’s becoming, he’s the one person in the world capable of stopping what’s been set in motion. But to have a chance at winning this war, he’ll have to become something other than himself. And even as he’s fighting, he can’t help wondering: what if humanity’s only hope for a future really does lie in engineering our own evolution…

Downfall by Louise Carey, Gollancz, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-23276-1. This is the follow-up to the 'compelling' Inscape . They stopped the murder of InTech’s residents, but the cost was severe. Harlow 2.0 – the update to InTech’s mind-based operating system – still fed out. Now its citizens are compliant zombies, and Tanta and her crew are trapped underground. Except Fliss, who has no system to update. She can go outside, and the crew are relying on her to get them out. If InTech’s residents are to be free, Harlow 2.0 must be destroyed. This last mission might ask more than Tanta’s able to give.

Widowland by C. J. Carey, Quercus, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-41200-0. See above. An alternative history with a strong feminist twist. London, 1953. Thirteen years have passed since Britain became a Protectorate of Germany. Edward VIII is to be crowned king. Women have been divided into castes with widows the lowest. These women are threatening rebellion: before the Leader arrives for the Coronation, it must be quashed…

Queen High by C. J. Carey, Quercus, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-41204-8. The sequel to Widowland . June, 1955 The Leader has been dead for two years. His assassination, on British soil, provoked violent retribution of British citizens, particularly women. Now, more than ever, the Protectorate is a place of surveillance and isolation – a land of spies. Every evening Rose Ransom looks in the mirror and marvels that she’s even alive. A mere woman, her role in the Leader’s death has been miraculously overlooked. She still works at the Culture Ministry where her work now focuses on the outlawed subject of Poetry, a form of writing that transmits subversive meanings, emotions and signals that cannot be controlled. Therefore, all Poetry is banned and Rose is appointed a Poet Hunter. A government propaganda drive to promote positive images of women has just been announced. Queen Wallis will be spearheading the campaign, and Rose has been tasked with visiting her to explain the plan. When she arrives at the palace, she finds Wallis in a state of paranoia, desperate to return to America and enjoy the liberty of her homeland. She claims she has a secret document so explosive that it will blow the Protectorate apart – but will the last Queen of England pull the trigger on the Alliance?

Alien 3: The Unproduced Screenplay by William Gibson by Pat Cadigan & William Gibson, Titan, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-803-36113-0. William Gibson’s never-before-adapted screenplay for the direct sequel to Aliens, revealing the fates of Ripley, Newt, the synthetic Bishop, and Corporal Hicks. When the Colonial Marines vessel Sulaco docks with space station and military installation Anchorpoint, a new form of Xenomorph appears. Written by Hugo Award-winning novelist Pat Cadigan, based on Gibson’s never-produced first draft. The Sulaco – on its return journey from LV-426 – enters a sector controlled by the “Union of Progressive Peoples”, a nation-state engaged in an ongoing cold war and arms race. U.P.P. personnel board the Sulaco and find hyper-sleep tubes with Ripley, Newt, and an injured Hicks. A Face-hugger attacks the lead commando, and the others narrowly escape, taking what remains of Bishop with them. The Sulaco continues to Anchorpoint, a space station and military installation the size of a small moon, where it falls under control of the military’s Weapons Division. Boarding the Sulaco, a team of Colonial Marines and scientists is assaulted by a pair of Xenomorph drones. In the fight Ripley’s cryotube is badly damaged. It’s taken aboard Anchorpoint, where Ripley is kept comatose. Newt and an injured Corporal Hicks are awakened, and Newt is sent to Gateway Station on the way to Earth. The U.P.P. sends Bishop to Anchorpoint, where Hicks begins to hear rumours of experimentation—the cloning and genetic modification of Xenomorphs. The kind of experimentation that could yield a monstrous hybrid, and perhaps even a Queen.

The Thousand Earths by Stephen Baxter, Gollancz, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22891-7. This interweaves a tale of two characters, separated by both space and time, in a hopeful exploration of humanity’s future. The end of the world is inevitable. We do not accept it In AD 2145, John Hackett’s adventure is just beginning. In Year 30, Mela’s story is coming to a close. Hackett is a time traveller. His new mission will lead him to Andromeda, a mission that will take him five million years. Mela’s world is coming to an end. Erosion is eating away at the edges of every land mass. A beautiful, page-turning story that interweaves the tale of these two characters, separated by both space and time, in a hopeful exploration of humanity’s future.