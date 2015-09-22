|
Science Fiction News
|Season's Editorial & Staff Stuff
|Key SF News & Awards
|Film News
|Television News
|Publishing News
|Forthcoming SF Books
|Forthcoming Fantasy Books
|Forthcoming Non-Fiction
|General Science News
|Natural Science News
|Astronomy & Space News
|Science & SF Interface
|Rest In Peace
|End Bits
|
Autumn 2022
Editorial Comment & Staff Stuff
EDITORIAL COMMENT
The 2023 Worldcon in China may be cancelled! If, that is, the UN COP15 Convention on Biodiversity (CBD-COP15) changes are a portent. The 2023 Worldcon in Chengdu China has had its problems, not least political controversy due to its Guests of Honours' support for political aggression, namely: China's Uyghur policy, Putin's war on Ukraine and apparent tacit support (being willing to share a platform with those of such views) thereof respectively. However, these are not the reasons the event may be cancelled. China has a strict 'zero CoVID-19 policy that has meant that as soon as a number of cases are reported in a city, then that city is put into strict lockdown: this has already happened a number of times this year. So, for instance, following discussions with China, on 21st June (2022) the United Nations announced that the CBD-COP15 meeting would no longer be held in Kumming, China, but be held instead 5th – 17th December (2022) in Montreal, Canada. The risk of the CBD-COP running foul of, or even itself causing – with the international influx of thousands of participants – a mini CoVID outbreak so triggering, a strict lockdown in Kumming was real enough for the UN to make the change: it was considered a non-trivial risk.
Other stories below in this seasonal news page include:
STAFF STUFF
BECCON 40+ years on. BECCON was a series of biennial conventions in the 1980s: 1981, 1983, 1985 and the 1987 UK Eastercon. BECCON standing for the Basildon Essex Centre CONvention with 'Centre' becoming 'Crest' when the hotel changed its name. The 40th anniversary reunion would have taken place last year but was postponed due to CoVID. The gathering took place in Arlesey, Bedfordshire, where previous reunions had taken place so as to give one of BECCON's film projectionists, Graham Connor a fan experience (Graham had severe mobility issues several years prior to his passing and could not get to conventions). BECCON may be a thing of the past but those involved with it, for the most part, are still very active in fandom and BECCON did spawn two spin-out ventures still going today: Beccon Publications (a number of whose books have been short-listed for Hugos) and the SF² Concatenation (the winner of a number of Eurocon Awards). SF² Concatenation's first edition came out at the 1987 BECCON.
Those present at the reunion were from far left and clockwise: John Stewart, Roger Robinson (Beccon Publications), Jenny Steele (sadly obscured), Brian Ameringen (Porcupine Books), Peter Tyers, Arthur Cruttenden, Caroline Mullan (2023 Eastercon committee), Anthony Heathcote and Jonathan Cowie (SF² Concatenation).
Elsewhere this issue…
|Season's Editorial & Staff Stuff
|Key SF News & Awards
|Film News
|Television News
|Publishing News
|Forthcoming SF Books
|Forthcoming Fantasy Books
|Forthcoming Non-Fiction
|General Science News
|Natural Science News
|Astronomy & Space News
|Science & SF Interface
|Rest In Peace
|End Bits
|
Autumn 2022
Key SF News & SF Awards
The 2022 Hugo Awards were announced at this year's Chicon 8 Worldcon. This year, 2,235 final ballots were received more than in any previous year since 1953, except the 2014-2019 period, and 2021.
The Locus Science Fiction Foundation has announced the short-lists and winners for the 2022 Locus Awards. The short-lists were derived from the 1st February to 15th April voting done by readers on an open public ballot. The Locus Awards winners were announced 25th June 2022, during the virtual Locus Awards Weekend. Connie Willis was master of ceremonies for the awards ceremony. The principal category short-lists and winners are:-
The 36th Arthur C. Clarke Award short-list has been announced. It is a juried award with a £2,022 cash prize. The short-list consists of:-
The Nebula Awards have been announced. From the previously announced short-list, the principal category wins, as voted by SF Writers of America, were:-
The inaugural Ursula K. Le Guin Award short-list has been announced. It is a juried award with a US$25,000 (£21,800) cash prize that aims to honour book-length work of imaginative fiction. The winner will be announced later this year on 21st October, 2022, what would have been Ursula K. Le Guin’s birthday. The short-list consists of:-
The World Fantasy Awards short-list has been announced. The principal category short-lists are:-
The 2022 British Fantasy Awards nominations have been voted on my members of the British Fantasy Society and the category shortlists announced. The shortlist for each category was decided upon by nominations submitted by British Fantasy Society members. This year's principal category shortlists are:-
The Horror Writers' Association Bram Stoker Awards were announced at the World Horror Convention. The awards are named in honour of the author of the seminal horror novel Dracula. The principal category wins were:-
Canada's Prix Aurora Awards have been announced at this year's Can-Con. The Prix Aurora Awards are voted on by members of Canadian Science Fiction and Fantasy Association (CSFFA). The principal category winners were:-
Iron Truth wins the inaugural Self-Published Science Fiction Competition. The Self-Published Science Fiction Competition, created by Hugh Howey and Duncan Swan, is modelled after Mark Lawrence’s fantasy cousin award. It cleverly assesses 300 submissions using ten teams of judges who are book bloggers. They read and scored the books through several elimination rounds. In the final round the top seven books were read by all judges. Iron Truth by S. A. Tholin is a military SF story. She is a Swedish author who studied English at Cambridge University.
The Russian SF author Dmitry Glukhovsky has been placed on Putin's Russia's wanted list. Dmitry (the author of Metro 2033) has spoken out against Russia's illegal war with Ukraine. He faces prosecution for spreading ‘false information’ about the war in Ukraine – that is, calling it a war and condemning this as a bad thing. Russia's Interior Ministry's website listed Glukhovsky as wanted under an unspecified article of the criminal code. Russia has already targeted opposition figures and journalists with a law seeking jail terms of up to 15 years for those convicted of intentionally spreading "fake" news about Russia's military. The SF author is the first major cultural figure to be put on the wanted list due to the new law, adopted days after Russia sent troops into Ukraine on 24th February (2022). But he does have support from Russian opposition figures. Lyubov Sobol, an ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, wrote on Twitter: "Putin used to fear politicians, but now he fears writers too." The team of another jailed opposition activist, Andrei Pivovarov, wrote on Twitter in response to Glukhovsky's addition to the wanted list: "The repression machine will roll everyone over." In a post on the Telegram messaging app, Glukhovsky wrote that he stood accused of discrediting Russia's armed forces in an Instagram post. "I am ready to repeat everything said there: 'Stop the war! Admit that this is a war against an entire nation and stop it!'" Being placed on the list is a badge of honour.
There were two, mixed SFNAL responses over the summer to the illegal war by Russia with Ukraine. The first came from the Terminator franchise star Arnold Schwarzenegger. Calling for Europe to cease imports of Russian fossil fuel at the Austrian World Summit in Vienna, he said: "We have blood on our hands because we are financing the war." The second was a lack of response from the Western Guest of Honour SF author (having put the Ukraine flag on his Facebook cover picture) at the forthcoming China Worldcon where who is happy to stand on a stage alongside a Russian author who has repeatedly avowed, and rallied other Russian authors to, support for Putin and his invasion as well as a Chinese author who supports his nations treatment of the Uyghur's. The implication of both responses clearly signals that apparently it is OK to support Ukraine unless the said support inconveniences you in some way.
Romanian SF convention of the summer looked at climate change. AntareSFest 2022 was held in the Transylvanian city of Brasov at the start of September: a city surrounded by mountains. Since the Romanian Eurocons of 1994 and 2001, Romanian conventions have tended to be small affairs and this one saw around a score attend. This one was the 6th annual event organised by the Antares SF Society of Brasov. Its theme was rather fatalisticalIy titled 'Climate change, the end of mankind?' It was held in the George Baritiu public library with the support of the Brasov Council. One of the outputs was a number of short SF stories related to climate change and it is hoped an anthology will be published.
The 2022 Worldcon, Chicon 8,has been held. This was held in the Hyatt Regency, Chicago, US. As of two months before the convention there were 2,964 attending members, with other categories (such as child and non-attending supporters bringing up the pre-convention membership numbers to 4,878. On the day there were The programme largely consisted of panels but there were a good few talks (the programme items that see the best preparation, but sadly this was one of those Worldcons with no film programme, so no showcasing of SF cinema from around the World. (Tip of the hat to the 2010 Worldcon that had the best SF film programme of the past two decades. The science programme (which was particularly good) we cover below. And, of course, during the convention the Hugo Awards were presented.
The 2022 Worldcon's science programme. . With almost two-and-a-half times the number of science programme items at this year's Worldcon, Chicon III, than last year, the 2022 Worldcon made up for what was arguably the weakest SF Worldcon science programme of a decade in 2021. Second, as important, this year's Worldcon's science programme has to be a first in roughly over two decades with non-astronomical and non-space science programme items outnumbering space related items: usually around half the science programme is space related, with physics, biology, chemistry, geoscience, engineering, computing, etc., having to be shoe-horned into the other half of the programme. So, it's double a BIG thumbs up to this year's Worldcon's science programme organisers! One, for bringing back science to Worldcon and two for the most balanced science programme in very many years. As usual we list the convention's science programme items, in part for your information as to the cons SF and science interface, but also as an historical aid to Worldcon science programme organisers.
The 2022 Worldcon has supported Ukraine, but ignored the Uyghurs' plight. The 2023 Worldcon (Chengdu, China) has one Guest of Honour, Sergei Lukyanenko, who has headed a petition in support of Putin and his war against Ukraine. The Chicon 8, 2022 Worldcon in Chicago saw the World SF Society (WSFS, under whose auspices Worldcons are held) business meeting pass a motion calling on the 2023 Worldcon to withdraw its invitation for Sergei Lukyanenko as one of its Guests of Honour. The 2023 Chengdu Worldcon so far has refused to do so. Nonetheless, the WSFS motion calling on Chengdu to disinvite is most laudable: it is important that the SF community bears witness when an SF professional supports crimes against humanity as well as alleged war crimes.
The 2023 Chengdu Worldcon news. It looks like its dates are changing from 23rd - 29th to 16th - 20th August '23. Problems in setting up a means to transfer funds from the West to China have meant that western registrations have been put on hold. There are currently no back up plans in case Chengdu is put in CoVID lockdown other than there will be a virtual component to the convention. Chengdu are also hoping for 'official' Chinese government sponsorship of the convention and that should bring with it mechanisms for ease of getting visas for western participants – currently there are no special visa arrangements. There are also issues with direct international flights to Chengdu as many have been suspended due to CoVID. With corporate sponsorship the convention feels that it should have good translation services for some of the programming. Finally, at the WSFS business meeting at this year's (2022) Chicon 8 Worldcon in Chicago, the Chengdu 2023 Worldcon organisers revealed that as yet not hotel contracts had been signed. With just a year to the Chengdu Worldcon, that event is very late in getting fundamental aspects to its convention sorted. Add this to the political concerns the convention has engendered, with banking issues, unconfirmed hotel arrangements together with travel issues, and it looks like Chengdu 2023 will go down in history as the most controversial Worldcon to date.
The 2024 Worldcon Glasgow bid won. The results of the 2024 Worldcon site selection vote was announced at this year's Chicon 8, Worldcon 2022 in Chicago business meeting. This comes as no surprise, which we reported last season as other than the usual spoof/joke bids, Glasgow was the only serious bid. Following the win the Guests of Honour (GoHs) were announced. These include: Ken MacLeod (SF novelist – Dark Light, Intrusion, The Restoration Game, Dissidence among much else) and zoologist); Nnedi Okorafor (author – The Book of Phoenix and graphic novelist including for Black Panther); Chris Baker (artist who has worked with Steven Spielberg, Tim Burton and Stanley Kubrick among others and whose work appears on numerous SF/F covers); and Teri Windling (fantasy author). Claire Brialey & Mark Plummer are to be the fan GoHs.
Fake SF Worldcon merchandise from the 2022 and 2024 Worldcons has been on sale through RedBubble. Both the 2022 Chicon 8 and 2024 Glasgow Worldcons have had their accounts suspended from RedBubble. Both conventions have asked that fans ensure that they get their convention merchandise from a genuine source. This may not always be the convention, as some conventions allow other vendors to utilise their name. And to make sure that any artwork folk buy online comes from the actual artist or license holder. One issue is that RedBubble do not reduce the quality of artwork on their web page which makes it easy for fraudsters to copy.
Uganda launches a bid to hold the Worldcon despite human rights concerns. The bid is for 2028 and is called Kampcon. It is proposed to hold the convention on the northern shores of Lake Victoria 7.5 miles (12 km) from the centre of Kampala at Speke Resort Munyonyo and Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort. This is a 5-star luxury resort set in 90 acres of grounds which "stands as the definitive pinnacle to opulent living". Given there is a express motorway to Entebbe Airport 23 miles (37 km) away, it means that Worldcon goers will be able to travel directly to the convention without undue contact with the local community. As with the political controversy over the 2023 China Worldcon there are concerns over Uganda's human rights record. Uganda scores 4.48 on the Democracy Index where it is billed as a 'hybrid regime'. Its Freedom House score is 34 and is cited as 'Not Free' (For comparison the United Kingdom scores 93 and the USA 83, both billed as 'Free'.) The reasons for its low score include: widespread public sector corruption; human rights issues such as the use of torture by the state and extrajudicial killings; and common child labour… All of which by comparison makes Uganda's LGBT+ rights record seem positively virtuous! In 2009 Uganda dropped proposals for an Anti-HomoseΧuality Bill which would have increased criminalisation of the LGBT+ community by introducing the death penalty for people who have previous convictions, or are HIV-positive, and engage in same-seΧ seΧual acts. Though, the act was passed in 2013, albeit with the death penalty dropped, in 2014 the Constitutional Court of Uganda ruled the bill invalid. That some recent Worldcon bids have come from countries with serious human and political rights issues, and with China hosting in 2023, that Uganda with its human rights record can formally bid is a sign that the SF Worldcon (the WSFS) constitution and rules is truly broken.
All change at France's Les Imaginales literary festival. The festival has been funded by the city of Épinal (south of Nancy, in Haute Saone) for 20 years and run by the fest's director, Stéphanie Nicot, for all that time: 21 iterations of the fest. She reported to the director of cultural affairs at Éipinal. At 70 years old she had just instigated a five-year handover period to a successor but a change of town mayor, to Patrick Nardin, has seen her removed from the post. As recently as May (2022) Épinal's director of cultural affairs, Stéphane Wieser had said that Stéphanie Nicot would not be removed from post, especially as the 21st Imaginales was so successful. Yet behind the scenes there were tensions. Les Imaginales had been very much book orientated but even before the new mayor, Épinal had wanted to see the fest's scope broadened to include cinema, video games and art. Indeed recently, the Fest had invited some academics (scientists and historians) to participate in specific programme items. Further, we understand that the director of cultural affairs at Éipina, Stéphane Wieser, himself will no longer be overseeing the fest on behalf of Épinal, but that the new Mayor will take over that along with his mayoral duties. Further, the fest has seen some tangential fallout of 'me too' harassment within France's genre publishing sector and the fest has established what is in effect a code of conduct. Finally, the fest's future finances remain uncertain. Its last operational budget was €430,000 (£352,500) but this did not include staff salaries or municipal venue costs. Recently it has been increasing income from publishers, book dealers and from catering meaning so that last year Épinal only had to provide €115,000 plus salaries and some venue facilities. However, the manner of Stéphanie Nicot's departure has ruffled some feathers. For example, it has been reported that some fest regulars, such as the authors Lionel Davoust, Estelle Faye and Jean-Claude Dunyach, will no longer be attending.
The 2022 Filkcon has been cancelled. The Government is still using the venue hotel in Grantham to house Afghanistan refugees. The organisers are considering whether or not to hold the event in 2024 but, as the Government is being very slow to find permanent housing for the refuges, that may not be possible. Another option would be to have a dedicated filk programme stream at next year's Eastercon. This is something the Eastercon committee have offered.
The Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America (SFWA) has been hacked with members data taken and posted publicly. The data released was anything members opted to share with fellow SFWA members including email, telephone, websites, social media accounts, and mailing addresses in individual members' profile. Members who opted out of sharing information in the directory were not affected. No financial data, confidential, or legal information was scraped from the directory as those have always been set to “no access” by the SFWA admin or held in entirely different places within its infrastructure.
The Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America (SFWA) dropped author Mercedes Lackey from its end-of-May virtual Nebula conference. It took place the day after the SFWA celebrated her as their latest Grand Master. The SFWA said: "We learned yesterday that while participating in the “Romancing Sci-Fi & Fantasy” panel, Mercedes Lackey used a racial slur. First, we apologize to our attendees and the other panellists who were subjected to that slur. We’ve disabled access to the panel to avoid any additional harm being caused. Second, we are immediately removing Mercedes Lackey from the conference and the additional panels she was scheduled for, in accordance with SFWA’s Moderation Policy." Mercedes responded with an apology and explanation. "On a panel at the 2022 Nebulas, I had the chance to celebrate authors who wrote positive gay characters long before me. Chip Delany is obviously a major player in that game. Because there are two Samuel Delanys – there’s one from Texas – I wanted to make sure people got hold of the right one. So, in my excitement, I got caught in a mental/verbal stumble between 'black' and 'person of colour', and as best I can remember, what came stuttering out was something like 'spcolored'.” She added: "I’m not an amazing speaker. I stammer, I freeze up, & I get things wrong. I am sorry that I bungled a modern term while bringing attention to an amazing black creator." Mercedes is known for her Valdemar series of fantasy novels. The Texas Delany later said that he was not offended by Mercedes slip.
Balticon removes author Stephanie Burke from its programme. The removal, by the US convention Balticon 56, was due a volunteer making a Code of Conduct complaint. The volunteer allegedly then yelled at the author who was removed mid-panel! Subsequently, the convention's Chair, Yakira Heistand, later apologised to Stephanie Burke, with the Chair reportedly giving the excuse that the removal was due to an 'overzealous volunteer', allegedly Lisa Adler-Goldman. (Apparently appallingly rude, aggressive, abusive and slanderous equates with 'overzealous'.) Balticon is a long-running series of conventions organised by the Baltimore Science Fiction Society. Stephanie Burke has appeared on the programme of a number of Balticons but may decide never again to be associated with that event or the Society. Lisa Adler-Goldman reportedly subsequently gave a succinct apology. It does appear that those applying Codes of Conduct need to abide by them themselves and not weaponise them. ++++ Codes of Conduct at conventions are relatively new and, though welcomed by some, are less so by others.
Former Salt Lake Comic Con organiser arrested for making bomb threats. Apparently Bryan Brandenburg was upset at a court for taking so long to come to a ruling over his divorce case and so started threatening to bomb them. He faces a possible prison sentence. Brandenburg is no longer part of the FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention, that was originally called the Salt Lake Comic Con. It had to change its name following a challenge by the San Diego Comic Con in what some might say was a debatable decision.
Still time (if you are in Britain) to check out the Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder Exhibition in Liverpool. It will continue to 30th October (2022) at the World Museum, William Brown St, Liverpool, L3 8EN. The interactive exhibition covers epic monsters to costumes and props, science is brought to life exploring some of the Doctor’s many adventures and encounters through space and time. This world premiere exhibition will see visitors engage with original artefacts, sets and much more – it’s a must-see for any fan of Doctor Who and science enthusiasts too. Journeying through the world of Doctor Who, visitors will discover the science that weaves its way through the history of the longest-running sci-fi TV show in the world, which has been on our screens for almost 60 years.
And finally….
Future SF Worldcon bids and seated Worldcons currently running with LGBT+ freedom percentage scores in bold, include for:-
2023
Future SF Eurocon bids currently running include for:-
- Aland, Finland (2025)
|Season's Editorial & Staff Stuff
|Key SF News & Awards
|Film News
|Television News
|Publishing News
|Forthcoming SF Books
|Forthcoming Fantasy Books
|Forthcoming Non-Fiction
|General Science News
|Natural Science News
|Astronomy & Space News
|Science & SF Interface
|Rest In Peace
|End Bits
|
Autumn 2022
Film News
Moon Man becomes the film with the greatest opening weekend box office revenue. The film's debut weekend gross was £107.5 million (US$129 million) and that was only in China, because it is a Chinese film. The film concerns an astronaut stranded on the Moon who believes he’s the last human alive after witnessing an asteroid crashing into Earth.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been banned in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The ban was imposed because one of the characters, America Chavez (played by Xochitl Gomez) is gay. Being gay is illegal in Gulf nations. This follows the banning of Chloé Zhao’s Eternals last year as that film has a same gendered couple. However an edited version did eventually screen in the United Arab Emirates.
Batgirl has been made… and axed! Its producers have said that it is too bad a film to be released. Only back in the spring (2022) we learned that Michael Keaton was reprising his role as Batman in Batgirl. However, despite spending reportedly US$90m (£75 million) on making the film, following public test screenings, the producers have pulled the plug and say that the film was so bad that it will never see the light of day. All this raises questions about the prospective The Flash film that also will see the Michael Keaton Batman. Warner Brothers' Batgirl for cinema and HBO Max streaming, was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, from a script by Birds of Prey and The Flash screenwriter Christina Hodson. Goodness knows what will happen to their careers? Much sadness for Glasgow, which was used to portray Gotham City, as they hoped Batgirl sequels would also be filmed there.
Lightyear has been banned in the United Arab Emirates for featuring a lesbιan kiss. The Toy Story prequel sees Alisha (voiced by Uzo Aduba) kiss her partner. The ban comes after a social media campaign with the hash-tag caught the attention of the authorities. The film does not meet the country's media content standards.
Coming shortly, Spirit Halloween is to be a family film light horror starring Christopher (Back to the Future) Lloyd. When a new Spirit Halloween store appears in a deserted strip mall, three middle-school friends who think they’ve outgrown trick-or-treating make a dare to spend the night locked inside the store Halloween night. But they soon find out that the store is haunted by an angry evil spirit who has possessed the creepy animatronic characters. The kids embark on a thrilling and spooky adventure in order to survive the night and avoid becoming possessed themselves.
Avatar 2: The Way of Water is coming in December (2022). Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet. You can see the trailer here.
Kraven The Hunter gets cast. Aaron Taylor-Johnson is in the title role. He joins a cast that includes Ariana DeBose, Russell Crowe, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, Fred Hechinger and Levi (A Wrinkle In Time and Pan) Miller. J.C. Chandor is directing. Filming has been taking place in England. As previously reported a January 2023 release is expected.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been delayed to 2023. The film is the sequel to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. It was due to come in the early summer (2022 but Sony have pushed it back to 7th July 2023. The first film, won the Hugo Award for Best Dramatic Presentation – Long Form. The trailer to the first film is here.
Thunderbolts get 2023 release date. It will hopefully be released on 26th July 2023. The film marks the end of Phase 5 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequence of films. It concerns a league of supervillans and is based on the Marcel comics run that began with The Incredible Hulk no.449 in January 1997. In the comics, the original Thunderbolts team are revealed to be the supervillain group the Masters of Evil, which include Citizen V (Baron Zemo), Techno (Fixer), Mach-1 (Beetle), Songbird (Screaming Mimi), Atlas (Goliath), and Meteorite (Moonstone). A recent version of the team was led by Bucky Barnes, the Winter Soldier, in 2016's Thunderbolts.
Rebel Moon gets cast. This is Jack Snyder's next film. This forthcoming film began life as Snyder’s proposed Star Wars movie, Rebel Moon takes inspiration from Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai. It is the story of a galactic colony who assembles a group of warriors to fend off the tyrannical Balisarius (Ed Skrein). Anthony Hopkins will voice Jimmy, a sentient JC1435 mechanized battle robot and one-time defender of the slain King. Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Sofia Boutella, Jena Malone, Corey Stoll, Michiel Huisman, Cary Elwes, Doona Bae and Ray Fisher also star.
Hell of a Summer gets a cast. Stranger Things and Ghostbusters: Afterlife actor Finn Wolfhard will be directing the comedy horror along with Billy Bryk, who also appeared in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Both will apparently also be in the cast which will also include Fred Hechinger (of the Fear Street trilogy), D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs), Abby Quinn (Mad About You), and Pardis Saremi (Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem). Filming is currently taking place in Ontario, Canada.
Littlemouth gets a cast. The film's director and story writer is Jonathan Sobol (The Padre). The cast includes: Dennis Quaid (Frequency, The Parent Trap), Isabelle Fuhrman (The Novice), David Thewlis ('Harry Potter' films, Fargo), Josh Hutcherson ('The Hunger Games' franchise), and Kiera Allen (The Good Doctor). Littlemouth is an SF techno-thiller in which a computer scientist (Fuhrman) is recruited by a charismatic tech billionaire (Quaid) to work on a secret project that might just change humanity’s place in the universe forever, though it comes at great risk...
The Batman is to get a sequel. The 2022 quirky, dark yet quite interesting take on Batman is to get a sequel. Robert Pattinson set to return as Gotham’s fiercest defender reveals Warner Brothers. The Batman director Matt Reeves will write and direct the follow-up.
The Old Guard is to get a sequel. The 2020 original won a Hugo Award as well as nominated for a Nebula Award. Original cast members Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngo and Chiwetel Ejiofor are all onboard. They are being joined by Uma Thurman and Henry Golding. The Old Guard followed a covert team of immortal mercenaries who have to fight to keep their identity a secret when they find themselves exposed and an unexpected new member is discovered. Following its July 2020 launch, The Old Guard has become one of Netflix’s most popular action films to date, with a reported 186 million hours viewed in its first 28 days of release. The sequel will be directed by Victoria Mahoney and Leandro Fernández. The screenplay is by Greg Rucka, who co-created the graphic novel on which the film is based. You can see the original's trailer here.)
Ghostbuster is to get another film. The success of the 2021 Ghostbusters: Afterlife meant that Sony was unlikely not to follow through. It is slated to premiere 20th December 2023. Afterlife was directed by Jason Reitman, the son of recently passed Ivan Reitman, who directed the 1984 original. Jason Reitman and writer Gil Kenan have confirmed that the sequel will return to the series’ home of New York City and the fire station for the sequel. Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which debuted in cinemas in November 2021, earned more than US$200 million at the global box office despite the CoVID-19 pandemic. (The trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife is here.)
Joker is to get a sequel. The Oscar-winning and US$1 billion taking success of the 2019 Joker meant that Warner Brothers were likely to make another, however nobody expected it to be a musical. It is called Joker: Folie à deux – referencing a medical term for an identical or similar mental disorder that affects two or more individuals, usually members of the same family. Lady Gaga is in early talks to star opposite Joaquin Phoenix in director Todd Phillips’ directed musical sequel. If a deal is made then she will play Harley Quinn.
The Hunger Games films are to get a prequel. Based on the Suzanne Collins novel, it will be called The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. It will be directed by Francis Lawrence, who helmed all three Hunger Games sequels. The film will follow President Snow at the age of 18, during the 10th Hunger Games and long before he was the tyrannical leader of Panem. Snow will be played by Tom Blyth. Also in the cast are Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer and Jason Schwartzman.
Arachnophobia is to get a reboot. The 1990 original was directed by Frank Marshall and produced by Kathleen Kennedy for Amblin, it followed Jeff Daniels’ amiable Dr Ross Jennings, as he attempts to overcome the titular phobia when a small town becomes infested with killer spiders… Christopher (Happy Death Day) Landon will write and direct. (The original's trailer is here.)
Sleepy Hollow is to get a reboot. The origin of all things Sleepy Hollow is Washington Irving’s story “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” (1819). Tim Burton adapted it in 1999, with Johnny Depp as the protagonist Ichabod Crane. More recently, there was the FOX series Sleepy Hollow that lasted four seasons, cancelled in 2017. The reboot will be directed by Lindsay Beer once she has done the Pet Sematary prequel. She is very busy as she is also writing the script for Paramount's as-yet-untitled Star Trek sequel, to be directed by Matt Shakman and set for a 2023 release.
Blue Beetle film is coming based on the DC comics character. Xolo Mariduena will play Jamie Reyes, an ordinary teenager who discovers the Blue Beetle scarab, which gives him a suit of extraterrestrial armour that, in turn, gives him super-speed and super-strength and the ability to create weapons. He will face a super villain played by Susan Sarandon.
Ta-Nehisi Coates' novel, The Water Dancer, is to be a film. The debut novel was a big hit in the US and has sold over a million copies worldwide. Set in the pre–Civil War South, it follows young Hiram Walker, who was born into bondage. As a child, he loses his mother and over time loses all memory of her. Now a young man, Hiram almost drowns when he crashes a carriage into a river, but is saved from the depths by a mysterious power he never realized he had and struggles to understand. He has a photographic memory, but who cannot remember his mother, and, late in the novel, is able to transport people over long distances by using a power known as 'conduction'. This power is based in the power of memory and storytelling and can fold the Earth like fabric allowing him to travel across large areas via waterways… Nia DaCosta (who did Candyman) has been tapped to direct for MGM.
The Crow graphic novel is to be a film. The Crow tells the story of a young man, Eric Draven, who returns from the dead to avenge the murder of his fiancée, Shelley Webster, with the help of a mystical bird. The James O’Barr's 1984 graphic novel has already had a cinematic outing in 1994 by director Alex Proyas is something of a cult classic. This new version is being directed by Rupert Sanders who did Snow White and the Huntsman and Ghost in the Shell.
The Green Hornet reboot is now solid. We reported half a decade ago (2017) that Paramount was considering a re-boot. Well Green Hornet & Kato is now being made by Leigh Whannell. It looks like being a very different venture compared with the 2011 The Green Hornet film with Seth Rogen and Jay Chou. The original Green Hornet was, of course, a 1936 US radio show. In the course of the radio show, it became clear that Britt Reid (the Green Hornet) is the son of Dan Reid, Jr., the nephew of John Reid, the Lone Ranger, making the Green Hornet the grand-nephew of the Lone Ranger. There was also a 1960s The Green Hornet TV series with Van Williams as Britt Reid and Bruce Lee as Kato. (There was even a cross-over episode with the 1960s Batman TV series.)
And finally…
Short video clips (short films, other vids and trailers) that might tickle your fancy….
Short film download tip!: Goldilocks short film. An intrepid astronaut is one of separate missions to find a habitable Earth-like planet and is approaching his next destination… You can see the 11-minute film here.
Short film download tip!: Parallel Man short film. A dictatorial regime controls access to parallel Earths and controls several of them. Our Earth is next. A rogue agent flees across the multiverse with a device… You can see the 11-minute film here.
Short video download tip!: How The Batman should have ended…. You can see the short video here.
Want more? See last season's video clip recommendations here.
For a reminder of the top films in 2021 (and earlier years) then check out our top Science Fiction Films annual chart. This page is based on the weekly UK box office ratings over the past year up to Easter. You can use this page if you are stuck for ideas hiring a DVD for the weekend.
For a forward look as to film releases of the year see our film release diary.
|Season's Editorial & Staff Stuff
|Key SF News & Awards
|Film News
|Television News
|Publishing News
|Forthcoming SF Books
|Forthcoming Fantasy Books
|Forthcoming Non-Fiction
|General Science News
|Natural Science News
|Astronomy & Space News
|Science & SF Interface
|Rest In Peace
|End Bits
|
Autumn 2022
Television News
SyFy channel has become Sky Sci-Fi. SyFy is the cousin channel to the US SyFy channel. Both the British Isles and US channels were owned by NBC Universal International Networks but in 2018 the British Isles' SyFy channel became a part of Sky UK Limited. Just as the US SyFy channel used to be Sci-Fi Channel and in 2009 both became Syfy as the term 'sci-fi' could not be copyrighted, it being in longstanding common parlance (having been promulgated by Forrest Ackerman). However the rebranding was ridiculed by many. In July the British Isles SyFy channel became Sky Sci-Fi. As of April 2008, the British Isles' Syfy channel typically reached an average of three million UK and Ireland households a week and its top shows have around half a million viewers. The Sky Sci-Fi channel is available in the British Isles on Sky, NOW and Virgin Media. The re-launched Sky Sci-Fi saw the British Isles premiere of the Canadian paranormal series Surreal Estate as well as the zombie series Day of The Dead, inspired by the George. A Romero film. Further, all of Sky Sci-Fi content will be available to stream on-demand on Sky’s streaming service NOW, as well as on Sky Glass.
Netflix sees an end to eight years-worth of sustained growth with the loss of nearly a million subscribers. By 2015 the streaming service had accrued just over 50 million subscribers and began an eight-year period of growth to the end of 2021 where it had some 221.84 million subscribers. However, the first quarter of 2022 saw it lose around 200,000 subscribers and the second quarter nearly a million subscribers (0.97 million), mostly from N. America and next Europe. Rising inflation due to the war in the Ukraine, combined with the growth of rival streaming services (such as Apple TV, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and Disney+), not to mention the return to work following the CoVID-19 lockdowns, are factors behind the roughly 0.5% second-quarter decline. Despite this, Netflix remains the leading streaming service and shows such as Stranger Things (see below) are doing phenomenally well.
Disney subscribers overtake Netflix. Disney reported 221.1 million subscribers across its three streaming platforms at the start of July, putting it just ahead of Netflix at 220.67 million. However, its streaming business lost US$1.1bn (£910m) in 2022's second quarter. However, Disney over all, including theme parks and film making, saw total revenues in the April-June 2022 quarter jump 26% from last year, with profits to US$1.5bn (£1.25 billion).
Squid Game to happen for real!. Squid Game was one of the big SF hits of 2021. The streaming service Netflix is now to hold a real-life Squid Game. Fortunately, death is not on the cards. What is, is one of the biggest cash prizes for the winner – US$4.56 million (£3.75) – for which 456 will compete. The game will last 10 episodes.
Picard season 3 to see nearly all the Star Trek: The Next Generation lead cast join in! The show’s third and final season, Michael Dorn (Worf), Gates McFadden (Beverly Crusher), and Levar Burton (Geordie LaForge) are set to join the cast of Picard. You can see the announcement teaser here.
Love Death + Robots season 3 streamed over the summer (in case you missed it). The animated series consists of stand-alone episodes, all under 20 minutes long, and produced by different casts and crews, though some episodes may share certain crew members. The series title refers to each episode's thematic connection to the three aforementioned subjects, though not every episode contains all three elements. Worth checking out if you have Netflix. you can see the season 3 trailer here
The Umbrella Academy season 3 streamed over the summer (in case you missed it). The show is based on the graphic novel by Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba that concerns a small group of people with special powers brought together by a now deceased philanthropist. (Don't let this seemingly formulaic plot basis put you off, this gets a great treatment.) The success of the first season meant that a second season was a shoe-in. At the end of last year the show won the Canada's Aurora Award It is quite a ride and if you do not have Netflix you might consider getting the DVD… (Not often we give that recommendation.) You can see the season trailer here.
Ms. Marvel, the new television series, streamed over the summer (in case you missed it). It is based on the Marvel Comics character Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel. It is intended to be the seventh television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) produced by Marvel Studios, sharing continuity with the films of the franchise. The six-episode series will serve as set-up for the film The Marvels (2023), in which Vellani will reprise her role as Khan along with additional cast members from the series. You can see the trailer here.
Westworld season 4 streamed over the summer (in case you missed it). In the British Isles it was on Sky Atlantic and NOW. In the US it was on HBO Max. The DVD should be out for everyone else. You can see the trailer here.
Doctor Who'snew star is to be Ncuti Gatwa. The Rwandan born actor, who has lived the bulk of his life in Scotland, is to now best known for Netflix's SeΧ Education's Eric Effiong. He takes over from Jodie Whittaker who is stepping down. Russell T. Davies is taking over as the programme's show-runner after he initially helmed the 21st-century revival of the show from 2005 to 2009. Davies said: “The future is here and it’s Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door and it’s so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It’s an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can’t wait to get started.” Whittaker’s current companions – John Bishop as Dan and Mandip Gill as Yaz – will also be replaced in an all-new 2023 restart for the show. Of her character’s exit, Gill said: “I think just like me, just like my character, there’ll be a lot of tears, but I loved where it ended up.”
David Tennant and Catherine Tate are returning to Doctor Who's. They left the show twelve years ago but will now be back in an adventure with the new Doctor penned by screenwriter and show-runner Russell T. Davies. This will air in 2023.
Star trek: Strange New Worlds and Star trek: Lower Decks are getting a crossover episode. Paramount+ has announced that the two current Star Trek series will collide in “a major crossover event” planned for the second season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The crossover episode will feature “both live-action and animation. ”We can expect to see Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome, and Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid, from Lower Decks joining the U.S.S. Enterprise in season two of Strange New Worlds. The episode will be directed by Jonathan Frakes of Star Trek: The Next Generation.
From has been renewed for a second season. The surreal and fantastical horror, series unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter… The first season premiered back in February (2022) and became the second most-watched original behind the Emmy-winning series Godfather of Harlem. The series aired on Epix in the US. The second season will begin production in Halifax, Nova Scotia this summer and will air in the first half of 2023. In season two, hidden truths about the nature and terrifying origins of the town begin to emerge, even as life for its residents is plunged into chaos by the arrival of mysterious newcomers. (Season 1 trailer here.)
The Boys has been renewed for a fourth season. Having seen its season 3 growth in viewers of 17%, and 234% from Season 1, Amazon Prime took the no-brainer decision to re-new for season 4. It is based on the comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys is described as “a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes – who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as gods – abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good." You can see the season 3 trailer here.
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is the next Star Wars TV series. The series concerns a group of children, about 10 years old, from a tiny little planet who accidentally get lost in the Star Wars galaxy. And it's the story of their journey trying to find their way home... The series is reportedly shooting at Manhattan Beach Studios, where The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Book of Boba Fett filmed. It is being helmed by Spider-Man Home Trilogy director Jon Watts. Shooting has already begun.
Squid Game to get a second season. Well, this is hardly surprising given the first's success. It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever. In the dystopian South Korean drama, citizens gamble away their lives in order to win a life-changing cash prize. Through a line-up of terrifying and brutal childhood games, players are fatally eliminated until there’s one left standing… You can see the season one trailer here.
TheGame of Thrones spin-off series House of Dragon had a record HBO premiere. The first episode had approximately 9.9 million views on Sunday (21 August) in the US alone.
Another Game of Thrones spin-off series is in the offing. The new series will be based on the character of Jon Snow. Kit Harington is apparently reprising his role as the character. HBO is developing the series. This will be the 7th spin-off series, the first being House of Dragon.
Neil Gaiman's novel Anansi Boys is being made into a six-episode mini-series. Neil is show-runner for Amazon Studios. Whoopi Goldberg will be starring as the animal god Bird Woman alongside Malachi Kirby’s leading roles of Fat Charlie and Spider. The story follows Charlie Nancy (Malachi Kirby)—sometimes known as Fat Charlie (it was his father’s nickname for him; he’s not fat)—a young man who is used to being embarrassed by his estranged father. But when his father dies, Charlie discovers that he was Anansi: Trickster God of stories (played by Delroy Lindo). And he learns that he has a brother. Now that brother, Spider (also played by Kirby), is entering Charlie’s life, determined to make it more interesting—but making it a lot more dangerous instead.
Bright 2 has been cancelled by Netflix. Bright came out Christmas 2017 from Netflix. It starred Will Smith in a modern-day fantasy/cop drama hybrid, policing a city with faeries, elves and the like. The reason for the cancellation is thought to be the failing Netflix business model: invest heavily at a loss to build up a library of films that would be unassailable by putative streaming rivals. Alas, with the rise in food and energy inflation due to the war in Ukraine, households are cancelling subscriptions to streaming services. Netflix are therefore cancelling a number of projects. The original Bright trailer is here.
Locke and Key has been cancelled by Netflix. Season 3 is therefore the last season. The series is based on the comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez. You can see the original trailer here.
Raised By Wolves has been cancelled by HBO Max. The first season of Raised By Wolves debuted back in 2020, and was very well received by critics and reviewers. Four months after HBO Max launched, Raised By Wolves was the highest-ranked original series on the platform. Season 2 premiered in February of 2022, and while it represented a strong leap forward for the series, it didn’t generate quite the same buzz as the first season. Late 2021 and 2022 has seen a lot of new SF series and it could simply be too much competition. Another factor might be the merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery. The cancelling is annoying many as season 2 had a lot of cliff hanger endings. Raised by Wolves centres on two androids, Father and Mother, tasked with raising human children on Kepler-22b after the Earth was destroyed by a great war. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task… You can see the season 2 trailer here.
Snowpiercer has been cancelled by TNT. TNT produced and air the series in the US and Netflix in the British Isles. The series, based on Bong Joon-ho's 2013 film the TV series debuted in May 2020. The end of the last season saw the train's passengers split into two groups, including those who remained with Melanie and those who joined Layton in New Eden, a warm spot off the train where humans are able to survive. You can see the series trailer here.
Night Sky has been cancelled by Amazon Prime Video . Poor streaming statistics are behind the cancellation after just one season. Apparently, the series' plot development was too slow a burn. The news of its cancellation came just six weeks after its premiere! The series follows an elderly couple, Irene and Franklin York, portrayed by Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons respectively. The Yorks had years ago discovered a portal in their home which opens to a mysterious deserted planet, and the discovery becomes their best-held secret, but its exposure looms when neighbours become suspicious of their frequent activities at odd hours and proceed to interrogate them about their weird behaviour. They begin to unravel details about the alien planet after meeting a certain man/alien Jude on the otherworldly planet. You can see the series trailer here.
Stephen King's The Talisman forthcoming series gets a production company. The Talisman was originally a 1984 fantasy novel by Stephen King and Peter Straub. It was shortlisted for a Locus Award and a World Fantasy Award. The Duffer Brothers (who did Stranger Things) have now created a production company called Upside Down Pictures to make the series. The Duffers reminded the world of their involvement with this project by showing a copy of The Talisman in the final moments of Stranger Things season 4.
Stephen King's It film series may have a prequel television series. The series' is being considered by HBO Max with a working title of Welcome to Derry and will be set in the 1960s and will follow the origin story of the killer clown, Pennywise.
The Babylon 5 reboot is still very much on. We reported on the reboot back in January. Then there came silence and then delays leading to rumours of possible cancellation of the pilot. The confirmation that the reboot is still on comes from CW chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz. Pedowitz said during the network’s pre-upfront press call. “I’m a huge fan of Babylon 5, on a personal basis, I’ve seen every episode of the series. I’ve known Joe [J. Michael Straczynski, the 1990s series' creator] for a long, long time. I’d love to bring back that story in some shape or form, I think it’s perfect for the CW.” The reboot for CW, which Straczynski is writing and exec producing, has been described as a 'from-the-ground-up reboot'.
Stranger Things may have a spin-off television series. Yes, season 5 is meant to wrap up Stranger Things but apparently there may be a spin-off series. Though there are no details as yet, what we do know is that the show-runners, Matt and Ross Duffer, have established the production company Upside Down Pictures. They have previously said that the show would not focus on characters like Eleven or Steve Harrington. In addition, a stage play set within the world and mythology of Stranger Things is actively planned.
And finally, a TV related vid…
Why Neil Gaiman has George R.R. Martin to thank for The Sandman? Two masters in conversation: Neil Gaiman and George R.R. Martin. Find out why the DC Comics author "owes all of this" The Sandman success to the Game of Thrones creator, as well as hear their shared love of Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones and Lucifer Morningstar in The Sandman). You can see the short video here.
|Season's Editorial & Staff Stuff
|Key SF News & Awards
|Film News
|Television News
|Publishing News
|Forthcoming SF Books
|Forthcoming Fantasy Books
|Forthcoming Non-Fiction
|General Science News
|Natural Science News
|Astronomy & Space News
|Science & SF Interface
|Rest In Peace
|End Bits
|
Autumn 2022
Publishing & Book Trade News
Sir Salman Rushdie has been attacked at an author event. He is, of course, a double Booker Prize-winning writer and author of the SF novel Grimus (1975) and of the forthcoming SF television series The Next People. He was due to give a lecture at the Chautauqua Institute in western New York, USA. The author had been the subject of Islamic extremist attention due to the purported offensiveness of his fourth book Satanic Verses (1988) which fundamentalists considered blasphemous. Genre authors condemning the attack include Neil Gaiman and Stephen King. Decades ago, in 1989 Iraq issued a fatwa against Rushdie and there is currently a multimillion pound bounty on the author. From the recent attack, Rushdie may lose and eye, suffered damage to his liver and lung as well as a severed arm nerve. ++++ Following voicing support to Rushdie after the attack, fantasy author J. K. Rowling had received a Tweet saying, "Don't worry, you're next."
UK publishing saw a 5% growth in 2021. In 2021, the combined value of UK publisher sales of books, journals and rights/co-editions rose 5% to £6.7 billion (US$8.64 billion) from £6.4 billion in 2020. The Publishers Association say that this growth is in no small part attributable to the TikTok social media platform bringing in a new generation of readers not only to current releases but also to back list titles.
Penguin Random House (US) and Simon and Schuster (US) want to merge – but that would mean the new giant would dominate the market. Penguin Random House (owned by the German media company Bertelsmann SE) seeks to purchase Simon & Schuster from Paramount Global (formerly CBS Viacom) for US$2.2 billion dollars (£1.83 bn). Both publishers are part of the big five: Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster, Harper Collins, Macmillan, and Hachette: the big five was the big six over a decade ago when Penguin and Random House were separate prior to 2013. Currently, Penguin Random House is the top publishing company in the United States, and Simon & Schuster is the fourth.
Bloomsbury audited accounts confirm year sales of £230 million (US$283m). The year to February accounts affirm the publishers' indicative announcement last season of a likely £212.5m sales. The year profits are £22.2 million (US$27.3m) up £24% on the previous year. The publishers are best known for the J. K. Rowling series of Harry Potter books. Their latest rising star is the US fantasy author Sarah J. S. Maas whose books grew 86% last year. Rowling's sales rose 25% appropriately on the 25th anniversary of her books. Bloomsbury have also used their recent financial success to hire 100 new employees across all areas of the company.
Del Rey has re-launched in a new home. You may not have known it, but Del Rey moved from Ebury (in Penguin Random House) to Cornerstone (also in Penguin Random House) in 2020. Del Rey is the publisher of Andy (The Martian) Weir among others, and Cornerstone also do Star Wars books. So even though Ebury also does Doctor Who books, they did not seem to be developing their SF imprint, Del Rey. However, Cornerstone were keen to have an SF imprint of their own.
Bantam (UK) editor gets a promotion to editorial director. Bantam, a genre imprint at Transworld sees its senior commissioning editor Sally Williamson become its editorial director. Alice Rodgers will become its new senior commissioning editor. The moves follow an announcement in April of a “strategy for future growth” at Transworld. As part of the changes, Transworld Publishers is now known as Transworld, while the Bantam Press imprint has become Bantam, with new hardback publications showing a Bantam logo from September (2022).
Tor (UK) senior commissioning editor at Macmillan gets a promotion to editorial director. Bella Pagan has been Tor's Senior Editor since 2011 and will now be Tor's publisher. Pan Macmillan (of which Tor is a part) is now being run by new chief executive, Joanna Prior. There are three areas targeted for future expansion: Tor, Mantle and Macmillan Non-Fiction. Tor is Pan Macmillan's science fiction imprint. Meanwhile, Georgia Summer has been promoted to editor in the Tor UK team, reporting to Bella Pagan.
Macmillan (US) has been cyber-attacked. The publisher Macmillan (US) is the home to the SF imprint Tor (US). Apparently the attack encrypted some of their files and knocked out their e-mail. There offices were temporarily closed while matters were being sorted out.
The US Daw Book SF imprint has been sold. The purchaser is the Beijing-based Astra Publishing House. It appears that current staff may be keeping their jobs.
Interzone's editor steps down. The British SF magazine Interzone editor/publisher, Andy Cox, has stepped down. Gareth Jelley of Interzone Digital has taken over as editor/publisher. Interzone's sister magazine, Black Static is closing. It is hoped that Interzone we revert to its old bimonthly schedule.
The Internet Archive (US) and major US publishers in copyright battle. Hachette, HarperCollins, Wiley, and Penguin Random House argues that the Internet Archive’s controversial programme to scan and lend books under an untested legal theory known as “controlled digital lending” is a massive piracy operation “masquerading as a not-for-profit library”.
The first ever single-volume publication of The Lord of the Rings 'Second Age' stories is coming in November (2022). Harper Collins is publishing The Fall of Númenor. It brings together the key tales of the Second Age, in chronological order. Though it will not contain any previously unpublished text, it is the first time these stories are appearing in a single volume and in chronological order. It also features new art by Alan Lee who illustrated The Lord of the Rings (1954) and The Hobbit (1937). The volume is edited by Brian Sibley and Christopher Tolkien. J. R. R. Tolkien famously described the Second Age of Middle-earth as a ‘dark age, and not very much of its history is (or need be) told’. And for many years readers would need to be content with the tantalizing glimpses of it found within the pages of The Lord of the Rings and its appendices. It was not until Christopher Tolkien presented The Silmarillion for publication in 1977, The Unfinished Tales of Númenor and Middle-Earth in 1980, and expanded upon this in the 12-volume History of Middle-Earth, that a fuller story could be told. The publication of this volume comes a couple of months after the premiere of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
The Fantast Three SF/F book operation is to close. Fantast Three originally began as Operation Fantast by Ken Slater whose daughter, Susie Haynes, took over following Ken's passing. Ken was a huge figure in war-time British fandom and later throughout his life.
The OK Comics bookshop in Leeds is the only non-N. American shop nominated for an Eisner Award. The Eisner Awards in the US are the premiere comics awards for N. America and analogous to what were the Eagle Awards in Britain. Of the 25 on the Eisner nomination list for the retailer category, just three are shops based in Canada and one in Britain – all the rest are based in the USA. And of the 21 US based ones, 7 are sited in California. So you can see the bias.
Peter F. Hamilton is writing slightly shorter novels… Shock! Drama! Probe! The author, of novels such as The Dreaming Void (2008) and The Great North Road (2012), is notorious for his books' size: the former clocks in at 796 pages, while the latter is 1,100 pages. Indeed, sometimes at SF² Concatenation we have trouble finding reviewers willing to take him on: we have so far only reviewed a half a dozen of his books and have missed out on the majority of his oeuvre. So, how come we understand he is writing slightly shorter novels? Well, at the beginning of the summer he was asked how he thinks about his writing in retrospect and how has it evolved over the years? Hamilton said he felt his books had become a little more focussed and a little shorter, especially since The Night Storm. Peter Hamilton was interviewed by Death Cult Media.
George R. R. Martin caught CoVID and San Diego Comic-Con. The symptoms are mild as Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin is fully vaccinated with two boosters. Despite limiting his appearances to a panel on The House of Dragon the successor show to The Game of Thrones and skipped a mass autograph session, skipped all the parties, CoVID was raging through California. He then drove to Los Angles for the second leg of his US promotional tour and mysteriously tested positive for CoVID (non of his entourage has it, though they too went into isolation in case they were asymptomatic spreaders) and so he went into self-isolation in a hotel. So he had to cancel the rest of his tour which included missing the red carpet premiere of House of Dragon in North Hollywood. George apologised in case he disappointed anyone.
BBC Books' Target series has expanded the Doctor Who Target range with four new titles. The first two were penned by the original scriptwriter the late David Fisher and adapted from his 2011 and 2014 audio novelisations, The Stones of Blood and The Androids of Tara. These were accompanied by The Fires of Pompeii by James Moran and The Eaters of Light by Rona Munro. +++ Note: Peter Harness’ The Zygon Invasion has been rescheduled for 2023, where it will be part of a new collection of Target novelisations.
Bryan Talbot Luther Arkwright exhibition in London to run to 2nd October (2022). In 1978, Bryan Talbot began the epic 'Luther Arkwright' saga with the steam-punk, multiverse The Adventures of Luther Arkwright. Serialised initially first in the comic Near Myths, and later in Pssst! Magazine, the serialised parts were completed by the rest of the story and published as first a comic book series and then a graphic novel. The Adventures of Luther Arkwright is considered a groundbreaking work in the history of British comics and, with material dating back to 1972, one of the first British graphic novels. It was followed by a sequel, Heart of Empire in 1999, and a final volume – The Legend of Luther Arkwright – which is being launched at the exhibition. The exhibition is being held at The Cartoon Museum 55 Wells St, London, W1W 8HJ, United Kingdom.
New Planet of the Apes comics are coming. Marvel Comics are to produce the new series of comics which will launch in 2023. Marvel previously produced Planet of the Apes comics in 1974 and the following year did comic strip adaptations of the original films.
Comic writer and artist Frank Miller is suing the widow of David Kraft. Kraft died from CoVID-19 but years earlier had used Miller's artwork for a cover of Comics Interview in the 1980s. It depicts Batman and a female Robin and is considered very collectable. This and another piece of artwork, as well as art depicting the title character of Miller’s 1983 Ronin series, had been lent. Miller says he repeatedly asked for them to be returned. When Kraft's widow decided to auction the artwork, Miller decided to sue.
B>Cory Doctorow explains that he will not let his books appear on Amazon Audible as they owe him US$3,218.55. What is on Audible by Cory Doctorow is the audio book Why None of my Books are on Audible: And why Amazon owes me $3,218.55 (there's a surprise)… And amazingly it made the number one new Amazon book on Antitrust Law!
And finally, some of the summer's short SF book-related videos…
Meeting Claire North The Arthur C. Clarke Award short-listed author of 84K, The Games House and Notes from the Burning Age. Could she be about to have another name-change and a move to wide-screen space opera? You can see the video here.
Neil Gaiman answers mythology questions from Twitter. Author Neil Gaiman took to Twitter to answer the internet's burning questions about mythology. What links Viking and Greek myths? Why does Anubis have a dog's head if the Egyptians worshiped cats? Why do so many cultures have a 'Great Flood' myth? What do Biblical angels look like? Neil answers all these questions and much, much more! You can see the video here.
|Season's Editorial & Staff Stuff
|Key SF News & Awards
|Film News
|Television News
|Publishing News
|Forthcoming SF Books
|Forthcoming Fantasy Books
|Forthcoming Non-Fiction
|General Science News
|Natural Science News
|Astronomy & Space News
|Science & SF Interface
|Rest In Peace
|End Bits
|
Autumn 2022
Forthcoming SF Books
The Thousand Earths by Stephen Baxter, Gollancz, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22891-7.
Alien 3: The Unproduced Screenplay by William Gibson by Pat Cadigan & William Gibson, Titan, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-803-36113-0.
Star Wars Visions: Ronin by Emma Mieko Candon, Penguin, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-15759-8.
Queen High by C. J. Carey, Quercus, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-41204-8.
Widowland by C. J. Carey, Quercus, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-41200-0.
Downfall by Louise Carey, Gollancz, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-23276-1.
Star Wars: Convergence by Zoraida Cordova, Del Rey, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-15011-7.
Upgrade by Christina Dalcher, Macmillan, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-152-9-04535-2.
Femlandia by Christina Dalcher, HQ, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-008-44036-7.
The Red Scholar’s Wake by Aliette de Bodard, Gollancz, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-60139-9.
Mindwalker by Kate Dylan, Hodder & Stoughton, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-39269-2.
Leech by Hiron Ennes, Tor, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-07360-7.
Doctor Who: The Androids of Tara by David Fisher, Target – BBC Books, £7.99 / Can416.99 / US$10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-785-94792-6.
Doctor Who: The Stones of Blood by David Fisher, Target – BBC Books, £7.99 / Can416.99 / US$10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-785-94794-0.
Growing Up Weightless by John M. Ford, Gollancz, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-23282-2.
Star Wars: The Fallen Star – The High Republic Book 3 by Claudia Gray, Penguin, £9.99, pbk. ISBN 978-1-529-15016-2.
Psalms For The End Of The World by Cole Haddon, Headline, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-472-28667-3.
Blood Country by Jonathan Janz, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$34.95 / US$26.95, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58663-5.
Celestial by M. D. Lachlan, Gollancz, £18.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-575-11525-5.
Remembrance of Earth's Past by Cixin Liu, Ad Astra – Head of Zeus, £29.99, trdpbk. ISBN 978-1-803-28495-8.
Beyond the Burn Line by Paul McAuley, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-60371-3.
Ocean’s Echo by Everina Maxwell, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51589-2.
Tick Tock by Simon Mayo, Transworld, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-857-52661-8.
Illuminations by Alan Moore, Bloomsbury, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-526-64315-5.
Doctor Who: The Fires of Pompeii by James Moran, Target – BBC Books, £7.99 / Can416.99 / US$10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-785-94779-7.
The Daughter of Doctor Moreau by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Jo Fletcher Books, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-41800-2.
Doctor Who: The Eaters of Light by Rona Munro, Target – BBC Books, £7.99 / Can416.99 / US$10.99 , pbk, ISBN 978-1-785-94779-7.
The Rift Between Stars by Megan E. O'Keefe, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51737-7.
Expect Me Tomorrow by Christopher Priest, Gollancz, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-473-23513-7.
Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel by Beth Ravis, Del Rey, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-19608-5.
Lost in Time by A. G. Riddle, Ad Astra, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-804-54176-0.
The Stars Undying by Emery Robin, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51938-8.
Poster Girl by Veronica Roth, Hodder & Stoughton, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-33103-5.
The Kaiju Preservation Society by John Scalzi, Tor, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-509-83531-7.
Star Wars: Tempest Runner – The High Republic by Canavan Scott, Penguin, £9.99, pbk. ISBN 978-1-529-15019-3.
Compelling Science Fiction edited by Joe Stech, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$40 / US$30, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-804-64939-4.
About Time by Jodi Taylor, Headline, £18.99, hrdbk. ISBN 978-1-472-28691-8.
Children of Memory by Adrian Tchaikovsky, Tor, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-08717-8.
Some Desperate Glory by Emily Tesh, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51718-6.
Redspace Rising by Brian Trent, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$34.95 / US$26.95, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58758-1.
Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, Penguin, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-15746-8.
Wayward by Chuck Wendig, Del Rey, £20, hrdbk. ISBN 978-1-529-10110-2.
Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy – Book 3: Lesser Evil by Timothy Zahn, Penguin, £9.99, pbk. ISBN 978-1-529-15010-0.
Roadmarks by Roger Zelazny, Gollancz, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-23503-8.
|Season's Editorial & Staff Stuff
|Key SF News & Awards
|Film News
|Television News
|Publishing News
|Forthcoming SF Books
|Forthcoming Fantasy Books
|Forthcoming Non-Fiction
|General Science News
|Natural Science News
|Astronomy & Space News
|Science & SF Interface
|Rest In Peace
|End Bits
|
Autumn 2022
Forthcoming Fantasy Books
African Folk & Fairy Tales edited by Lere Adeyemi, Flame Tree Press, £10.99 / Can$19.99 / US$14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-804-17231-5.
The Ruined by Renée Ahdieh, Hodder & Stoughton, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-36843-7.
The Whispering Dark by Kelly Andrew, Gollancz, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-23485-7.
Legends & Lattes by Travis Baldree, Tor, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-00730-1.
Indian Myths & Legends edited by Raj Balkaran, Flame Tree Press, £10.99 / Can$19.99 / US$14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-804-17327-5.
Untitled Forsaken Trilogy, Book 1 by R. J. Barker, Orbit, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51723-0.
The Collected Peter Pan by J. M. Barrie and edited by Robert Douglas-
Fairhurst, Oxford University Press, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-192-84743-0.
The Winter Garden by Alexandra Bell, Penguin, £8.99, pbk. ISBN 978-1-529-10084-6.
The Atlas Paradox by Olivie Blake, Tor, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-09530-2.
The Desert Prince by Peter V. Bretts, Harper Collins, £6.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-008-30982-4.
Loki by Melvin Burgess, Coronet, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-399-71442-6.
Sebastian by P. D. Cacek, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$34.95 / US$26.95, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58688-8.
Ancient Images by Ramsey Campbell, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$34.95 / US$26.95, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58764-9.
Fellstones by Ramsey Campbell, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$34.95 / US$26.95, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58757-1.
Dark Observation by Catherine Cavendish, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$34.95 / US$26.95, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58683-3.
The School for Good and Evil (7) by Soman Chainani, Harper Collins, £7.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-008-50802-9.
Violet Made of Thorns by Gina Chen, Hodder & Stoughton, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-70711-4.
Joan by Katherine J. Chen, Hodder & Stoughton, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-399-70611-7.
The Gilded Wolves by Roshani Chokshi, Hodder & Stoughton, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-39912-7.
The Silvered Serpents by Roshani Chokshi, Hodder & Stoughton, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-39912-7.
The Bronzed Beasts by Roshani Chokshi, Hodder & Stoughton, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-39912-7.
Three Kisses, One Midnight by Roshani Chokshi, Evenly Skye & Sandhya Menon, Hodder & Stoughton, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-35447-8.
Scarlet by Genevieve Cogman, Tor, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-08372-9.
The Winter Garden by Nicola Cornick, HQ, £8.99, pbk. ISBN 978-0-008-27855-7.
Eden by Jim Crace, Picador, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-06243-4.
Her Majesty’s Royal Coven by Juno Dawson, Harper Collins, £12.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-008-47851-3.
The Killing God by Stephen Donaldson, Gollancz, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22175-8.
Minecraft: The Dragon by Nicky Draydon, Penguin, £7.99, pbk. ISBN 978-1-529-15765-9.
Scottish Folk & Fairy Tales edited by Sarah Dunnigan, Flame Tree Press, £10.99 / Can$19.99 / US$14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-804-17229-2.
A Clockwork River by J. S. Emery, Ad Astra, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-800-24994-3
Notorious Sorcerer by Davinia Evans, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51868-8.
Irish Folk & Fairy Tales edited by Kelly Fitzgerald, Flame Tree Press, £10.99 / Can$19.99 / US$14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-804-17228-5.
The Ballad of Never After by Stephanie Garber, Hodder & Stoughton, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-38097-2.
A Dowry of Blood by S. T. Gibson, Orbit, £12.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51928-9.
One Dark Window by Rachel Gillig, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51949-4.
Foul Lady of Fortune by Chloe Gong, Hodder & Stoughton, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-38027-9.
Belladonna by Adalyn Grace, Hodder & Stoughton, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-36722-5.
The Garden of Empire by J. T. Greathouse, Gollancz, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-23292-1.
The Hunger of the Gods by John Gwynne, Orbit, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51425-3.
Sorcerer’s Edge: The Tethered Citadel Book 3 by David Hair, Jo Fletcher Books, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-40210-0.
House of Hunger by Alexis Henderson, Transworld, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-63250-9.
All of Our Demise by Christine Herman, Gollancz, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-23391-1.
Viking Folk & Fairy Tales edited by S. Hodge, Flame Tree Press, £10.99 / Can$19.99 / US$14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-804-17230-8.
Christmas Gothic edited by Jerrold E. Hogle, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$40 / US$30, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-804-17164-6.
The Tale of Beowulf edited by J. K. Jackson, Flame Tree Press, £6.99 / Can$12.99 / US$9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-839-64992-9.
Turkish Folktales edited by J. K. Jackson, Flame Tree Press, £6.99 / Can$12.99 / US$9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-17332-9.
Slavic World Myths and Legends edited by J. K. Jackson, Flame Tree Press, £6.99 / Can$12.99 / US$9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-17331-2.
Demon Dagger by Russell James, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$34.95 / US$26.95, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58695-6.
The World We Make by N. K. Jemisin, Orbit, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51269-3.
Fairy Tale by Stephen King, Hodder & Stoughton, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-70542-4.
Heat Wave by T. J. Klune, Hodder & Stoughton, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-69315-9.
Babel: Or the Necessity of Violence – An Arcane History of the Oxford Translators’ Revolution by R. F. Kuang, Harper Collins, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-008-50182-2.
Midnight in Everwood by M. A. Kuzniar, HQ, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-008-45070-0.
The Virgin of the Seven Daggers and Other Stories by Vernon Lee (edited by Aaron worth), Oxford University Press, £7.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-198-83754-1.
Her Fierce Creatures by Maria Lewis, Piatkus, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-349-42726-3.
The Dragon's Promise by Elizabeth Lim, Hodder & Stoughton, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-35679-3.
The Veiled Throne by Ken Liu, Ad Astra – Head of Zeus, £12, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-784-97331-5.
The Drowned Woods by Emily Lloyd-Jones, Hodder & Stoughton, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-70395-6.
Scottish Ghost Stories edited by Helen McClory, Flame Tree Press, £6.99 / Can$12.99 / US$9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-17237-7.
Irish Ghost Stories edited by Maura McHugh, Flame Tree Press, £6.99 / Can$12.99 / US$9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-17238-4.
This Woven Kingdom by Tahereh Mafi, Harper Collins, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-755-500093.
Kingdom of the Feared by Kerri Maniscalco, Hodder & Stoughton, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-70322-2.
The Voyage of the Forgotten by Nick Martell, Gollancz, £18.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22570-1.
The Darkening by Sunya Mara, Hodder & Stoughton, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-35487-4.
Garth Marenghi's Terrortome by Garth Marenghi, Hodder Studio, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-39940-0.
Cursed by Marissa Meyer, Faber, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-571-37160-0.
Ordinary Monsters by J. M. Miro, Bloomsbury, £17.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-526-65005-4.
The Ones We Burn by Rebecca Mix, Hodder & Stoughton, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-70622-3.
The Citadel of Forgotten Myths by Michael Moorcock, Gollancz, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-60038-5.
The Four Branches of the Mabinogi edited by Shan Morgain, Flame Tree Press, £6.99 / Can$12.99 / US$9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-839-64993-6.
Black Lake Manor by Guy Morpuss, Viper, £12.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-788-16570-9.
Close to Midnight edited by Mark Morris, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$34.95 / US$26.95, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58725-0.
Lucero by Maya Motayne, Hodder & Stoughton, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-67607-7.
Devouring Darkness by Chloe Neill, Gollancz, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-23062-0.
Ithaca by Claire North, Orbit, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51604-2.
The Golden Enclaves by Naomi Novik, Del Rey, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-10091-4.
Victorian Ghost Stories edited by Reggie Oliver, Flame Tree Press, £6.99 / Can$12.99 / US$9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-17240-7.
Death’s Key by Beth Overmyer, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$34.95 / US$26.95, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58720-5.
Small Angels by Lauren Owen, Tinder Press, £16.99, hrdbk. ISBN 978-1-472-28023-7.
The Last Feather by Shameez Patel Papathanasiou, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$34.95 / US$26.95, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58710-6.
The Dead Romantics by Ashley Poston, HQ, £8.99, pbk. ISBN 978-0-008-56656-2.
Old Country by Matt & Harrison Query, Hodder & Stoughton, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-37544-2.
Arthurian Myths & Legends edited by Raluca Radulescu, Flame Tree Press, £10.99 / Can$19.99 / US$14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-804-17328-2.
American Ghost Stories edited by Brett Riley, Flame Tree Press, £6.99 / Can$12.99 / US$9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-17239-1.
These Twisted Bonds by Lexi Ryan, Hodder & Stoughton, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-37697-5.
The Lost Metal by Brandon Sanderson, Gollancz, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-21527-6.
After the Bite by Lynsay Sands, Gollancz, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-23507-6.
Light Perpetual by Andrzej Sapkowski, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22621-0.
Until the Last by Mike Shackle, Gollancz, £18.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22529-9.
Persian Myths & Legends edited by Sahba Shayani, Flame Tree Press, £10.99 / Can$19.99 / US$14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-804-17325-1.
The Generation Killer by Adam Simcox, Gollancz, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-23079-8.
Tinderbox by W. A. Simpson, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$34.95 / US$26.95, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58750-2.
Family Business by Jonathan Sims, Gollancz, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22878-8.
Storm Echo by Nalini Singh, Gollancz, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-60451-2.
Lore Olympus Volume Two by Rachel Smythe, Del Rey, £20, hrdbk. ISBN 978-1-529-15046-9.
Lore Olympus Volume Three by Rachel Smythe, Del Rey, £20, hrdbk. ISBN 978-1-529-15046-9.
Season of Skulls by Charles Stross, Orbit, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51695-0.
The Fall of Númenor: and Other Tales from the Second Age of Middle-Earth by J. R. R. Tolkien, edited by Brian Sibley & Christopher Tolkien with art by Alan Lee, Harper Collins, £25, hrdbk. ISBN 978-0-008-53783-8.
Egyptian Myths & Legends edited by Joyce Tyldesley, Flame Tree Press, £10.99 / Can$19.99 / US$14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-804-17326-8.
The First Binding by R. R. Virdi, Gollancz, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-23399-7.
We Will Rise by Tim Waggoner, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$34.95 / US$26.95, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58524-9.
Dragonlance: Destinies: Volume One by Margaret Weis & Tracy Hickman, Del Rey, £20, hrdbk. ISBN 978-1-529-15041-4.
Okay Then, That’s Great by Susannah Wise, Gollancz, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-23238-9.
|Season's Editorial & Staff Stuff
|Key SF News & Awards
|Film News
|Television News
|Publishing News
|Forthcoming SF Books
|Forthcoming Fantasy Books
|Forthcoming Non-Fiction
|General Science News
|Natural Science News
|Astronomy & Space News
|Science & SF Interface
|Rest In Peace
|End Bits
|
Autumn 2022
Forthcoming Non-Fiction SF &
|Season's Editorial & Staff Stuff
|Key SF News & Awards
|Film News
|Television News
|Publishing News
|Forthcoming SF Books
|Forthcoming Fantasy Books
|Forthcoming Non-Fiction
|General Science News
|Natural Science News
|Astronomy & Space News
|Science & SF Interface
|Rest In Peace
|End Bits
|
Autumn 2022
General Science News
A second dinosaur extinction asteroid has been found! A team of two researchers from Heriot-Watt University, Great Britain, and another two from the US, have discovered a crater off the coast of W. Africa they have called the Nadir crater. It dates from the same time as the Chicxulub crater in the Gulf of Mexico. That Chicxulub crater is thought to have been caused by an asteroid measuring about 7.5 miles (12km) across. Conversely, the Nadir crater seems to have been formed by a body slightly greater than 400 metres across: so, being much smaller, it is not an extinction level crater. However, it is sufficiently big that the random chance (given cratering history in the inner Solar system) of something that large impacting around the time of Chicxulub is unlikely. This means that it is possibly associated with the Chicxulub impact. However, Nadir is too far away from Chicxulub for it to have been a fragment broken away during Chicxulub's entry to the Earth's atmosphere. Consequently, the researchers hypothesise that a large asteroid by-passed the Earth within the Roche limit and broke up before proceeding on in its orbit about the Sun. These fragments then hit the Earth on a subsequent orbit. This has happened before. This is what happened when the Shoemaker-Levy 9 comet impacted with Jupiter in 1994. Nonetheless, though smaller, the researchers' simulations suggest the smaller Nadir impact would have generated a tsunami over one kilometre high, as well as an earthquake of Magnitude 6.5 or so. Finally, there is a third crater discovered a year ago in the Ukraine – the Boltysh crater. This is thought to have impacted over half a million years (650,000 years earlier). How this relates to the Chicxulub and Nadir craters, if at all, is unknown. (See Nicholson, U. et al. (2022) The Nadir Crater offshore West Africa: A candidate Cretaceous-Paleogene impact structure. Science Advances, vol. 8, eabn3096.)
The oldest ice so far found dated to about three million years. Most Antarctic ice cores have their oldest ice dating to within the past 800,000 years, so any ice over a million years old provides a rare insight into the past climate. This new ice core comes from the Ong Valley in the Transantarctic Mountains in Antarctica. The researchers also found a separate, older ice mass which they estimate to be 4.3–5.1 million years. (See Bergelin, M. et al (2022) Cosmogenic nuclide dating of two stacked ice masses: Ong Valley, Antarctica. The Cryosphere, vol. 16, p2,793–2,817.)
Climate change may have helped the rise of Islam! A collaboration of nine, mainly European-based, researchers have looked at an over 2,500-year record of carbon and oxygen isotopes in a stalactite from a cave at Hoti on the Arabian peninsula. These isotopes reflect temperature of the rain and effective moisture (in this case the drip-rate of water down stalactites in the cave). Now, in Arabia in the late fifth to early seventh century there was a lot going on in Arabia and some of this undoubtedly was connected to the rise of Islam. Indeed, the first half of the sixth century was marked by the demise of Himyar, the dominant power in Arabia until 525AD However, could climate change have played a part too? The stalactite isotopic record clearly indicate unprecedented droughts during the sixth century, with the most severe aridity persisting between around 500 and 530AD. The researchers suggest that such droughts undermined the resilience of Himyar and thereby contributed to the societal changes from which Islam emerged. (See Fleitmann, D. et al. (2022) Droughts and societal change: The environmental context for the emergence of Islam in late Antique Arabia. Science, 376, 1,317-1,320.)
Thinking the Unthinkable: Climate Endgame -- Exploring catastrophic climate change scenarios. Believe it or not, up to recently, the climate science community has been remarkably restrained in formal science proclamations. For example, while the small print in the IPCC reports plainly say that their future scenarios do not include feedback effects (such as melting permafrosts with warming release methane that furthers warming), they do say we need to "be aware of surprises". So perhaps it is time to think the unthinkable and formally look at what might happen if the worse comes to the worst. If you thought it was bad, think again.
Recent heatwaves are attributable to global warming but the climate models have not forecasted so many as have actually happened! In June 2021, western North America experienced a record-breaking heat wave. Researchers have fount that throughout the globe, where we have reliable data, only five other heat waves were found to be more extreme since 1960. They find that these are due to climate change. Consequently, regions that, by chance, have not had a recent extreme heat wave may be less prepared for potentially imminent events the researchers warn.
Women are credited less in science than men. A small research collaboration in the US, using three separate data sources has found that at least part of this gap is the result of unacknowledged contributions: women in research teams are significantly less likely than men to be credited with authorship. (See Ross, M. B., et al (2022) Women are credited less in science than men. Nature, vol. 608, p135-145.
A fusion plasma has been achieved of 100 million kelvin lasting up to 20 seconds. This was done by the Korea Superconducting Tokamak Advanced Research (KSTAR) employing what is called a fast-ion-regulated enhancement (FIRE) mode. The researchers say that Further improvement of FIRE modes to realise a longer steady-state operation for several hundred seconds with higher performance is foreseen as one of the promising paths towards a fusion reactor. This result is of import to the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) currently being constructed. This hopes to produce a fusion power of 500 MW with a fusion gain Q = 10 (that is, a fusion power ten times higher than the input heating power). ITER – if it succeeds – will be a demonstration of principle. The subsequent reactor needs to have a Q factor well in excess of 30 to demonstrate commercial viability. (See Han, H. et al (2022) A sustained high-temperature fusion plasma regime facilitated by fast ions. Nature, vol. 609, p269-275.)
PBS Space Time search tool launched. PBS Space Time is a public broadcast service US-based YouTube channel that mainly covers developments, discoveries and explore anomalies in physics, but also includes a fair chunk of astronomy and astrophysics as well as occasionally some SF adjacent science (such as the possibility of alien life, time travel, FTL communication, etc). It has been going for a few years now and so there are hundreds of about 20-minute episodes (each posted roughly weekly). The problem newcomers, and even old-timers, have to this amazing resource is how to find parts of episodes that relate to specific viewers' questions' and specialist interests? Step up PBS Space Time fan Vegard Nossum who has developed a remarkable search tool for the series. Type into the search engine's text box your interest (say 'time dilation') and it gives you not only the episodes but the time codes of the phrase being searched within each episode (taking the afore example you get episodes such as 'Is the Wave Function of the Universe the Building Block of Reality', 'Are Black Holes Actually Fuzzballs', 'How does Gravity Affect Light', 'Does Time Cause Gravity', How Does Gravity Warp the Flow of Time', and 'Is Dark Matter Made of Particles' among others). You can find the search tool here should you wish to bookmark it Search.PBSSpaceTime.com. Splundig.
And, before we move on to a round-up of recent natural science research in the next section below, here is a short science video.…
What is the nature of the universe and reality? A recent episode of PBS Space Time (a YouTube channel with over two million subscribers) looks at an area of fuzzy physics when asking the question "Does the Universe Create Itself?"… Apparently, we could be living in a universe that is playing Reverse 20 Questions with itself. The 14 minute episode covers ground that has occasionally been trod in science fiction, for example Greg Egan's Quarantine. You can see the episode here.
|Season's Editorial & Staff Stuff
|Key SF News & Awards
|Film News
|Television News
|Publishing News
|Forthcoming SF Books
|Forthcoming Fantasy Books
|Forthcoming Non-Fiction
|General Science News
|Natural Science News
|Astronomy & Space News
|Science & SF Interface
|Rest In Peace
|End Bits
|
Autumn 2022
Natural Science News
Sir David Attenborough FIBiol has been named a Champion of the Earth by the UN Environment Programme. UNEP is the United Nations agency charged with promoting global environmental protection. Sir David – aged 99 – was honoured for his life-long commitment to broadcasting stories about nature and the environment. He said that the destruction of the Earth could be halted if people came together. "We know what the problems are. And how to solve them. All we lack is unified action," he said.
How did life start creating proteins? 'Proteins' (strings of amino acids) are long 'peptides' (very short chains of amino acids) and proteins make up the structures of life: enzymes, muscle structures and so forth. But how did life start creating specific proteins? Today we get RNA from DNA and messenger and transfer RNA codes for and play a role in the synthesis of specific proteins. But could a strand of RNA by itself directly synthesise a peptide? Biochemists from Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitat (LMU) Munich, Germany, have discovered that they can and the process they have uncovered gives good yields. Their discovery suggests that in between an early RNA world and a subsequent DNA world, there was an intermediate RNA-peptide world. And that there was evolutionary pressure (what worked, worked and survived) for the peptides created were those that helped facilitate further peptide synthesis. (Muller, F., et al. (2022) A prebiotically plausible scenario of an RNA-peptide world. Nature, vol. 605, p279-284.)
The earliest wildfire has now been dated to 430 million years ago in the Silurian. The earliest evidence of wildfire is documented from two localities: the early mid-Silurian Pen-y-lan Mudstone, Rumney, Wales (UK), and the late Silurian Winnica Formation, Winnica, Poland, the former dating to about 430 million years ago (mya). Charcoal from early Homerian strata at Rumney, Wales, extends the earliest record of fire on Earth back a further 10 million years to 430 mya. But what caught fire back then was very different to the forest wildfires of trees today. Back then there were no woody trees or shrubs: they had yet to evolve. What there were were tree-sized fungi (Prototaxites genus) with a diameter of up to 1 metre, and a height reaching 8.8m. For such fires to rage, especially given that fungi requires higher burn temperatures than wood, atmospheric oxygen levels 430 mya must have been comparable to today's. (See Glasspool, I. J. & Gastaldo, R. A. (2022) Silurian wildfire proxies and atmospheric oxygen. Geology, doi.org/10.1130/G50193.1.)
Early dinosaur evolution was compartmentalised by climate barriers on supercontinent. The End Permian Mass Extinction 251.9 million years ago, otherwise known as 'The Great Dying', was the closest this planet has come to extinguishing all complex life on Earth. The dinosaurs subsequently arose on the planet's single supercontinent, Pangaea. But Pangaea had two Sahara-like deserts above and below a tropical zone. Research now shows that over the next 17 or so million years two distinct populations of dinosaurs independently evolved in separate northern and southern temperate zones leaving two, distinct populations of different species. After 234 million years ago, the planet cooled and the deserts contracted so allowing the populations to mix. Then after about 214 million years ago, the deserts returned so again isolating these populations. Now researchers have looked at Africa's oldest dinosaurs across time. Back in the days of the dinosaurs, this area was part of Pangaea's southern temperate zone. They found that the evolving change in species correlates with times when Pangaea's north and south temperate zones were connected as well as when they were separated by climate barriers. (See Griffin, C. T., et al (2022) Africa’s oldest dinosaurs reveal early suppression of dinosaur distribution. Nature, vol. 609, p313-319.)
When did the first pre-human species walk upright? Bipedalism is associated with humans and not chimpanzees from which humans evolved. Now a femur of a pre-human species from shortly after humans and chimpanzees diverged has been found. Dating from some seven million years ago, the femur comes from Sahelanthropus tchadensis and found in Chad. The French palaeoanthropology researchers infer that Sahelanthropus was both bipedal and used to tree climbing. Separate research suggests that apart from a slightly more human face and the ability to spend considerable time upright, Sahelanthropus was rather chimpanzee-like. (See Daver, G. et al (2022) Postcranial evidence of late Miocene hominin bipedalism in Chad. Nature, vol. 609, p94-100 and the review piece Lieberman, D. E. (2022) Standing up for the earliest bipedal hominins. Nature, vol. 609, p33-4.)
Denisovan, early humans, colonised more of Asia than previously thought. The outline of early human evolution is reasonably well understood. There are, though, quite a few unknowns remaining. Current thinking has it that H. heidelbergensis, gradually evolved into H. neanderthalensis between 400 and 300 thousand years ago. The Neanderthals colonised Europe. But H. heidelbergensis also evolved into the Denisovans who populated parts of central and eastern Asia. But it is thought that their colonisation of Asia was quite restricted, though some research indicates that Denisovans were more widespread and adapted to high altitude living in Tibet. Researchers have now found evidence of Denisovans in a limestone cave in the Annamite Mountains of northern Laos in SE Asia. These remains have been dated to somewhere around 164–131 thousand years ago. Though some Denisovan DNA is found in modern humans of SE Asia, so far no Denisovan remains have been found in that part of the world. Their presence in Laos supports the idea that the species had a much broader geographical range than the fossil record previously indicated. There is an alternative, but less likely, hypothesis that a small incursion of Neanderthals into SE Asia might have taken place: Neanderthals are sibling species to Denisovans from common H. heidelbergensis stock. (See Demeter, F., et al. (2022) A Middle Pleistocene Denisovan molar from the Annamite Chain of northern Laos. Nature Communications, vol. 13, 2557. doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-29923-z)
Dogs likely evolved from a population of East Asian wolves. A European collaboration led by researchers based in London, have analysed 72 ancient grey wolf (Canis lupus genomes spanning the last 100,000 years from Europe, Siberia and North America. The grey wolf is thought to be the progenitor of the wolf progenitors of the present-day dog lineage (Canis familiaris). They found that a gene, IFT88, rose rapidly from close to 0% to 100% in frequency 40,000–30,000 years ago. This gene is also found in domesticated dogs and so the researchers presume that this gene was in the population of wolves that gave rise to domesticated dogs. If this is so, domesticated dogs arose no earlier than 40,000–30,000 years ago. It is already known that dog domestication took place before agriculture possibly between 11,000 and 16,000 years ago, though it could have been a little earlier. The likely dog progenitor population wolves was located in East Asia but they also found that dogs in the Near East and Africa derive up to half of their ancestry from a distinct population related to modern southwest Eurasian wolves. They are not sure whether this was a separate dog domestication event or that some East Asian wolves were taken west to start a new population of dogs. (See Bergstrom, A. et al. (2022) Grey wolf genomic history reveals a dual ancestry of dogs. Nature, vol. 607, p313-320.)
The genomic origins of the world’s first farmers has been elucidated. Ancient DNA analysis and evolutionary modelling have allowed for the ancestral tracing of the Neolithic populations of Southwest Asia and Europe to resolve the genetic origins of the world’s first settled farmers. About 11.7 thousand years ago, just after the last glacial ('ice age') maximum (around 23 thousand years ago), in Southwest Asia, plants and animals were first domesticated. From this region, it is widely agreed that farming spread into Europe along two main routes, the ‘‘Mediterranean’’ route and the ‘Danubian’ route. Looking at this last route, an international collaboration of mainly European bioscientists has determined that the early farmers of Anatolia and Europe likely emerged from a mixing of a Southwest Asian population with a strongly bottlenecked western hunter-gatherer population after the last glacial maximum. Much of the genetic constraints were due to a brief (few centuries) return to glacial conditions around 12.5 thousand years ago (the Younger Dryas event) as the world was coming out of full-blown glacial conditions. These ancestors of the first farmers of Europe and Anatolia then became genetically distinct due to their population having restricted breeding with others. Farming gradually spread west reaching Germany and England likely sometime after 7.5 thousand years ago. (See Marchi et al., (2022) The genomic origins of the world’s first farmers, Cell, vol. 185, 1-18. doi.org/10.1016/j.cell.2022.04.008) Related news of early human use previously reported elsewhere in this site includes:-
Humans colonised Micronesia before other parts of Remote Oceania in the Pacific, genetic analysis reveals. Researchers have sequenced the genomes of 164 ancient and 112 modern individuals. Analysis reveals five migratory streams into Micronesia. Three are East Asian related, one is Polynesian, and a fifth is a Papuan source related to mainland New Guineans that is different from the New Britain–related Papuan source for southwest Pacific populations but is similarly derived from male migrants ~2500 to 2000 years ago. People of the Mariana Archipelago may derive all of their pre-colonial ancestry from East Asian sources, making them the only Remote Oceanians without Papuan ancestry. (See Liu, Y-C. et al (2022) Ancient DNA reveals five streams of migration into Micronesia and matrilocality in early Pacific seafarers. Science, vol. 377, p72–79.)
Extensive, low-density urbanisation from 1,500 years ago has been found in the Amazon forest of Bolivia. The principal features of the Cotoca site were already known, but not their surrounding developments. The old school has it that S. American civilisations were those like the Inca and Maya and that there was little sophistication in tropical forests as their soils are too poor to support a great population. Recent discoveries have changed that perception. Researchers Germany and Britain have now used lidar (a kind of infra-red radar) to strip away the tropical forest to reveal the structures beneath the vegetation. They have found that there was extensive development reaching beyond the known principal sites. These included defensive ditches, waterways and roads – a series of straight causeways that extend for several kilometres. It was a human-engineered landscape with a massive water-control system designed to maximize food surpluses to support the large Casarabe population. These human modifications to the landscape were made by the Casarabe culture that developed between 500AD and 1400AD in what is now modern Bolivia in the Amazon forest. (See Prumers, H. et al. (2022) Lidar reveals pre-Hispanic low-density urbanism in the Bolivian Amazon. Nature, vol. 606, p325-8 and Fisher, C. T. (2022) Large-scale early urban settlements in Amazonia. Nature, vol. 606, p254-5.)
A new way has been found to create totipotent stem cells from pluripotent cells. Totipotent stem cells exist when embryos are very young and consisting of just eight cells. Such totipotent cells can develop into any cell type: skin, bone generating, muscle cells etc. As embryos get older the ability to form any cell type dwindles and stem cells that can only become just several (not 'any') type of cell are known as pluripotent cells. What a team of largely Chinese biologists have done is found a way of converting human pluripotent cells into totipotent cells. One immediate benefit of this process is that totipotent stem cell research will be less reliant on embryos as a source of totipotent cells. (Mazld, M. A., et al. (2022) Rolling back human pluripotent stem cells to an eight-cell embryo-like stage. Nature, vol. 605, p315-324.)
Young cerebrospinal fluid restores the memory in old mice. Age-related cognitive decline is important as it affects up to one-quarter of adults over the age of sixty. So, is there a way to rejuvenate the ageing brain? Cerebrospinal fluid bathes the brain tissue and contains several protein growth factors necessary for normal brain development. Researchers, mainly based at the Stanford University School of Medicine, have now infused cerebrospinal fluid from young adult mice (10 weeks old) into the brains of aged mice (18 months old) over 7 days. This treatment improved the memory recall of the old animals in a fear-conditioning task, in which they learnt to associate a small electric shock with a tone and flashing light. By discovering that young CSF contains a factor that aids memory recall in older mice there are now new routes to drug discovery that could eventually help combat dementia. (See Iram, T., et al. (2022) Young CSF restores oligodendrogenesis and memory in aged mice via Fgf17. Nature, vol. 605, p509-515 and the review piece Zawadzki, M. & Lehtinen, M. K. (2022) Young cerebrospinal fluid is a tonic for memory. Nature, vol. 605, doi.org/10.1038/d41586-022-00860-7)
Temperature extreme related deaths calculated for Latin America. Researchers have looked at the death rates in 326 Latin American cities between 2002 and 2015. They found that both heat and cold increased the death rate. Their analysis affirms that the projected climate-related increases in the frequency of extremely hot days would probably substantially increase the risk of heat-related deaths across the region. 5.75% of all deaths were due to either hot or cold extremes. The relative risk of death was 1.057 per 1°C higher temperature during extreme heat. The sharp increase in mortality with increasing temperatures was most pronounced for cities that regularly exceed approximately 25°C (for example, Buenos Aires, Mérida and Rio de Janeiro). However, among cities with temperate or cold climates that rarely (or never) exceed approximately 25°C (for example, Lima, Mexico City and Los Angeles), mortality did not increase or increased only minimally as temperatures increased. (See Kephart, J. L. et al (2022) City-level impact of extreme temperatures and mortality in Latin America. Nature Medicine, Doi.org/10.1038/s41591-022-01872-6.)
4.6million English bedrooms (19% of the stock) and 3.6million living rooms (15%) overheat in warm summers. The recent 2022 summer heatwaves in Europe, India and US were worse than the warm summer of 2018. Yet his 2018 warm summer is what is expected average summers will be like in the 2050s. Here, a survey of 750 English homes in 2018 reveals that many were prone to overheating. Weighting the survey's results to the whole of England's domestic housing stock reveals that 4.6million English bedrooms (19% of the stock) and 3.6million living rooms (15%) are prone to overheating. The prevalence of living room overheating was significantly greater in flats (30%) than other dwelling types. It was also greater in households living in social housing, with low incomes or with members aged over state pension age. In short, the disadvantaged in society tend to suffer more. (See Lomas, K. J. et al. (2022) Dwelling and household characteristics’ influence on reported and measured summertime overheating: A glimpse of a mild climate in the 2050’s. Building and Environment, vol. 201, 107986.)
…And finally this section, the season's SARS-CoV-2 / CoVID-19 science primary research and news roundup.
Wuhan sea-food market was epicentre for SARS-CoV-2. The Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, China, was identified as a likely source of cases in early reports, but later this conclusion became controversial. Research has now shown that the earliest known CoVID-19 cases from December 2019, including those without reported direct links, were geographically centred on this market. They report that live SARS-CoV-2–susceptible mammals were sold at the market in late 2019 and that within the market, SARS-CoV-2–positive environmental samples were spatially associated with vendors selling live mammals. (See Worobey, M., et al. (2022) The Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan was the early epicentre of the CoVID-19 pandemic. Science, vol. 377, p951–959.)
How long are you infectious with CoVID? So you have tested positive, how long should you remain in isolation? New research indicates that one-quarter of people who have caught the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 could still be infectious after eight days: 10 might be a better limit. Something most scientists are confident about is that PCR tests can return a positive result even after someone is no longer infectious. This probably occurs when the tests, which detect viral RNA, pick up non-infectious remnants left behind after most of the live virus has been eliminated. By contrast, lateral flow (or ‘rapid antigen’) tests offer a better guide to infectiousness, because they detect proteins produced by actively replicating virus. Current UK recommendations are to self-isolate for five days. (See Adam, D. (2022) How long is CoVID infectious? What scientists know so far Nature, vol. 608, p16-7.)
Those with Omicron exhale very much more virus than the original CoVID variants. Research shows that those infected with the Alpha, Delta or Omicron variants of SARS-CoV – all of which are highly transmissible – exhale far more virus than other variants and especially when talking loudly. However, One ‘superspreader’ with Omicron (the S. Africa / Botswana variant) shed 1,000 times as much viral RNA as people who had Alpha or Delta. The researchers call for governments to invest more in indoor air quality. (See the review piece by Prillaman, M. (2022) People with omicron variant exhale large amounts of virus. Nature, vol. 609, p23 and the primary research preprint at medRxiv https://doi.org/h856; 2022).)
The 1918 flu pandemic saw different variants: its second wave was more deadly than the first. Normally, this research news item would have appeared above this CoVID research sub-section, but because it is so relevant to the current pandemic, we have it here. Researchers have now sequenced the genes of both the first 1918 influenza A viruses (IAV) genomes from Europe and the first from samples prior to the 1918 autumn peak. IAV (or Spanish flu) arose from an A H1N1 virus. A collaboration of mainly western European researchers scoured museums for lungs of the 1918 flu victims and managed to sequence three variants. Their work suggests that the 1918 flu virus acquired mutations during the first wave of the pandemic in the Northern Hemisphere’s spring of 1918 that might explain why the second wave in autumn was so deadly. ( See Patrono, L. V., et al. (2022) Archival influenza virus genomes from Europe reveal genomic variability during the 1918 pandemic. Nature Communications, vol. 13, 2314, doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-29614-9 and the review piece Nelson M. I. & Ghedin, E. (2022) 100-year-old pandemic flu viruses yield new genomes. Nature, vol. 607, p244-5.)
CoVID mortality twice in less-developed countries than in developed. An international collaboration led by US demographers has revealed a shocking discrepancy of CoVID mortality (up to March 2022) between developed and less developed nations. Both developed and less-developed nations show increased mortality with age, but in all age cohorts the CoVID mortality rate was roughly twice that in less-developed nations. Seemingly paradoxically, CoVID deaths were actually similar between less-developed and developed nations because developed nations have more elderly. However, looking at death rates, as opposed to deaths, and it becomes apparent that the death rates were roughly double in less developed nations. 0.016% of those aged 20 in less-developed nations died compared to0.006% in developed nations. For those aged 60, it was 1.31% in developing nations compared to just 0.76% in developed nations. They conclude that the burden of CoVID-19 is far higher in developing countries than in high-income countries, reflecting a combination of elevated transmission to middle-aged and older adults as well as limited access to adequate healthcare. These results underscore the critical need to ensure medical equity to populations in developing countries through provision of vaccine doses and effective medications. (See Levin, A. T., et al (2022) Assessing the burden of CoVID-19 in developing countries: systematic review, meta-analysis and public policy implications. BMJ Global Health, vol. 7, e008477.)
Genetic links to severe CoVID have been identified. British researchers from the Science Base (universities and research institutes) and a spin-out genomics company have sequenced the genomes of 7,491 critically ill individuals and compared these genomes with 48,400 who were not ill with CoVID. They found 23 genes were associated with those who were hospitalised with CoVID. These genetic associations identify biological mechanisms that may underlie the development of life-threatening CoVID-19, several of which may be lend themselves to developing drugs that will combat CoVID illness. (Kousathanas, A. et al (2022) Whole-genome sequencing reveals host factors underlying critical CoVID-19. Nature, vol. 607, p97-103.)
Omicron easily re-infects people unlike other SARS-CoV-2 variants. Having CoVID usually reduces the chance of you getting it again. However researchers in the South Africa – looking at nearly three million cases – have found that there is a very significant chance of re-infection with the omicron (S. Africa / Botswana B.1.1.529) variant compared to low risks of re-infection with earlier variants. (See Pulliam, J. R. C. et al. (2022) Increased risk of SARS-CoV-2 reinfection associated with emergence of Omicron in South Africa. Science, vol. 376, eabn4947.)
The end of 2021 and first three months of 2022 saw Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 dominate in England. The second wave (BA.2 in 2022) saw the highest weighted prevalence in children aged 5 to 11 years (almost all unvaccinated). The almost complete replacement of Omicron BA.1 by BA.2 resulted in a second peak in SARS-CoV-2 infections and unprecedented levels of infection in England in March 2022, after the initial Omicron (BA.1) peak in January 2022. These high infection rates were associated with increases in hospitalisations and deaths but at much lower levels than in previous waves against a backdrop of high levels of vaccination. (See Eliott, P. et al (2022) Twin peaks: The Omicron SARS-CoV-2 BA.1 and BA.2 epidemics in England. Science, vol. 376, eabq4411.) Subsequently new Omicron variants rose (see next item below).
New SARS-CoV-2 omicron variant offshoots have been detected. Known as BA.4 and BA.5, they are slightly more transmissible than earlier forms of Omicron and slightly vaccine resistant. However vaccination still greatly reduces the severity of BA.4 and BA.5 CoVID. (See Callaway, E. (2022) Are CoVID surges becoming more predictable? Nature, vol. 605, p204-5.)
Both the unvaccinated and vaccinated who have had the Omicron variant get limited protection against the Delta CoVID variant. Two research projects, one on unvaccinated omicron patients and one on vaccinated, show that Omicron infection confers limited protection against the Delta SARS-CoV-2 variant. Omicron is more infectious but has milder symptoms than Delta which sees a higher incidence of serious lung disease. Though vaccinated patients fare better. A tentative interpretation of these studies might indicate that variants though becoming more infectious are having a lesser disease impact and confer partial protection. This might be a sign that the pandemic is possibly beginning to end. However, vaccination remains key. (See Kahn, K., et al. (2022) Omicron infection enhances Delta antibody immunity in vaccinated persons. Nature, vol. 2, p356-9 and Suryawanshi, R. K., et al. (2022) Limited cross-variant immunity from SARS-CoV-2 Omicron without vaccination. Nature, vol. 2, p351-5.)
The new variants have a greater chance of infecting the vaccinated. Research by the Centre for Infectious Disease Control in the Netherlands shows that there is an elevated risk of infection with SARS-CoV-2 Beta, Gamma, and Delta variant compared to Alpha variant in vaccinated individuals. They found evidence of an increased risk of infection by the Beta (B.1.351), Gamma (P.1), or Delta (B.1.617.2) variants compared to the Alpha (B.1.1.7) variant after vaccination. No clear differences were found between vaccines. However, the effect was larger in the first 14-59 days after complete vaccination compared to over 60 days. In contrast to vaccine-induced immunity, there was no increased risk for re-infection with Beta, Gamma or Delta variants relative to Alpha variant in individuals with infection-induced immunity. Their results confirm a lower vaccine effectiveness against infection for the Delta variant, and similarly the Beta and Gamma variant, compared to Alpha. At some point we may need a new vaccine tailored to new variants. (See Andeweg, S. P. et al (2022) Elevated risk of infection with SARS-CoV-2 Beta, Gamma, and Delta variant compared to Alpha variant in vaccinated individuals. Science Translational Medicine, 10.1126/scitranslmed.abn4338.)
Centaurus is the new subvariant of SARS-CoV-2 sweeping India. It is a subvariant of Omicron called BA.2.75 and nicknamed 'Centaurus'. It emerged in November 2020 but by May 2021 accounted for over 95% of known cases in India. It seems to have evolved from the BA.2 variant. A few cases have been found outside of India (such as in the US, UK and Japan) but it does not seem to have taken hold globally (so far). It is tentatively thought that those who have already had some other Omicron variants (such as BA.5) may be relatively protected against BA.2.75. Vaccination seems to protect against hospitalisation. (See Callaway, E. (2022) Will ‘Centaurus’ be the next global coronavirus variant? Nature, vol. 608, p462-3.)
The World Health Organisation (WHO) list of key variants of concern now include among others:
Some non-symptomatic people shed SARS-CoV viruses 60 times more than others. Between late 2020 and early 2021, when Alpha and earlier variants dominated, Christopher Brooke at the University of Illinois at Urbana– Champaign and his colleagues identified unvaccinated people at the university who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The researchers collected samples from the participants, who had mild or no symptoms, every day for up to two weeks. They found substantial differences in the number of days for which participants shed virus capable of infection: one excreted viable virus from their nose for nine days, whereas nine participants had no detectable infectious virus throughout the testing period. Modelling estimated that the most infectious people shed more than 57 times more virus over the course of infection than did the least infectious. (Ke. R., et al. (2022) Daily longitudinal sampling of SARS-CoV-2 infection reveals substantial heterogeneity in infectiousness. Nature Microbiol. vol. 7, p640–652.)
India's CoVID death toll could be nearly ten times higher than officials say. Some politicians have chosen to ignore or spread lies about the CoVID pandemic. This includes India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. For 2020 and 2021 India’s official CoVID-19 death toll was 481,000. However, the World health Organisation estimates that pandemic deaths in the country were between 3.3 million and 6.5 million — around 10 times India’s official CoVID-19 death toll. Globally, WHO's estimate for fatalities is around 15 million. This is 2.7 times the toll officially reported to the agency by individual countries. This is loosely in line with other research suggesting official underestimates. (Adam, D. (2022) True CoVID death toll could be more than double official count. Nature, vol. 605, p206.)
CoVID changes the brain! A large-scale imaging study of 100,000 participants of the 500,000 strong UK biobank study. The biobank has released the data from 785 sets of these ‘before and after’ scans, from people between the ages of 51 and 81. They found that there was a decrease in thickness in one region (the left orbitofrontal cortex) of the brain’s cortex after CoVID. There was a decrease of a bout a quarter of 1% in the thickness of theos who had had CoVID in people in their mid-50s, and a decrease of over 1.25% in people in their 70s after CoVID. The researchers also showed that this decrease did not occure in non-CoVID patients who had had pneumonia. Whether this harmful effect can be partially reversed, or whether these effects will persist in the long-term, remains to be investigated with additional follow-up. (See Douaud, G., et al. (2022) SARS-CoV-2 is associated with changes in brain structure in UK Biobank. Nature, vol. 604, p697-707 and the review piece Gollub, R. L., et al. (2022) Brain changes after CoVID revealed by imaging. Nature, vol. 604, p633-4.)
Which vaccine is best, the Oxford-AstraZeneca ChAdOx1 or the Pfizer-BioNTech BNT162b2? A collaboration of biomedical researchers mainly from Oxford University and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, have looked at the comparative effectiveness of both vaccines: previous research just looked at the effectiveness of the AstraZeneca ChAdOx1 or the Pfizer-BioNTech BNT162b2 vaccines by themselves... The researchers looked at 24 million people registered at Britain's National Health Service (NHS) who were vaccinated over 20 weeks since vaccination in early 2021 (so we are talking about the alpha variant). It took three to four weeks after vaccination for full effectiveness in both vaccines. The difference in the number of vaccinated people needing at least Accident and Emergency department hospital treatment (as opposed to full hospitalisation) between the two vaccines over the 20 weeks was 0.006% with 2.17% vaccinated with Pfizer and 2.37% for the AstraZeneca ChAdOx1 (tech speak: with the 95% confidence intervals overlapping). The researchers therefore found that found no substantial differences between the vaccines in the incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection or covid-19 disease. (Hulme, W. J., et al (2022) Comparative effectiveness of ChAdOx1 versus BNT162b2 CoVID-19 vaccines in health and social care workers in England: cohort study using OpenSAFELY. BMJ, vol. 378, e068946.)
How long do the Oxford-AstraZeneca ChAdOx1 or the Pfizer-BioNTech BNT162b2 vaccines remain effective? A research collaboration largely based at Oxford University looked at over 5 million registered at Britain's National Health Service (NHS) who had been vaccinated by other one or the other of the AstraZeneca ChAdOx1 or the Pfizer-BioNTech BNT162b2 vaccines and compared them with nearly 2.5 million unvaccinated for half a year. They found that the Waning of vaccine effectiveness was estimated to be similar for both vaccines. Rates of CoVID-19 related hospital admission and death were substantially lower among vaccinated than unvaccinated. While those vaccinated did increasingly become infected as the weeks passed, protection against severe CoVID necessitating hospitalisation remained over the study period. In short, the vaccine seems to protect the vast majority of people from death by CoVID for at least six months. (See Horne, E. M. F., et al (2022) Waning effectiveness of BNT162b2 and ChAdOx1 CoVID-19 vaccines over six months since second dose: OpenSAFELY cohort study using linked electronic health records. BMJ, vol. 377, e071249.)
Related SARS-CoV-2 / CoVID-19 news, previously covered elsewhere on this site, includes:-
|Season's Editorial & Staff Stuff
|Key SF News & Awards
|Film News
|Television News
|Publishing News
|Forthcoming SF Books
|Forthcoming Fantasy Books
|Forthcoming Non-Fiction
|General Science News
|Natural Science News
|Astronomy & Space News
|Science & SF Interface
|Rest In Peace
|End Bits
|
Autumn 2022
Astronomy & Space Science News
There could be watery planets around red dwarf stars. Red dwarfs (specifically M class stars) are the most common type of star in the Galaxy. They are also very long lived with lifetimes many times that of our larger Sun. previous studies have suggested that of small planets around red dwarfs are only rocky and gassy types. Now, astronomers Rafael Luque and Enric Pallé have looked at the density of planets about red dwarfs: previous studies looked only at size and suggested that these planets were either rocky or gaseous. This new study identifies three populations: rocky, water-rich, and gas-rich. With the presence of watery planets as well as rocky planets, so the possibility for a life-bearing world increases. Having said that, red dwarfs are dim – which is why they are long-lived – and so planets in their habitable zones tend to be tidally locked. This makes it less likely for their to be complex life, though simple, single-celled life may abound. (See Luque and Pallé (2022) Density, not radius, separates rocky and water-rich small planets orbiting M dwarf stars. Science, vol. 377, p1,211-1,214 and the review piece Teske, J. (2022) Three types of planets orbit red dwarfs. Science, vol. 377, p1,156-1,157)
Moon astronaut flight jacket has sold for US$2.7 million (£2.3 million). It was among a number of items associated with the Apollo 11 mission that went for a total of £6.8 million at Sotheby's auction in New York, USA.
Mars has two speeds of sound. Before the Perseverance rover landing, the acoustic environment of Mars was unknown. Using Perseverance microphone recordings, researchers have presented the first characterisation of the acoustic environment on Mars and pressure fluctuations in the audible range and beyond, from 20 Hz to 50 kHz. They have found that depending on the frequency of sound the speed of sound differs by 10 metres per second. (See Maurice, S. et al (2022) In situ recording of Mars' soundscape. Nature, vol. 605, p653-8.)
Mars' south pole has ice made of carbon dioxide that flows like water ice glaciers on Earth. Massive, kilometre-thick deposits of carbon dioxide ice have been detected at the south polar cap of Mars by radar investigations. These deposits are divided into several units that are separated by thin water ice bounding layers. However, the thickness and distribution of this ice should be much thinner than observed if only atmospheric effects are working on the ice. In the journal JGR Planets, researchers have used glacial modelling and feature analysis to demonstrate that glacial flow better explains the distribution of Martian south polar ice in its present state. Their work also suggests that the ice cap formed millions of years ago when Mars' angle of tilt was smaller. (See Smith, I. B. et al (2022) Carbon Dioxide Ice Glaciers at the South Pole of Mars. JGR Planets. doi.org/10.1029/2022JE007193.)
The James Webb Space Telescope has been hit by a small meteorite. The meteorite is the fifth to have struck the telescope since it deployed, however the previous hits were smaller and within the telescopes design hardiness. Nonetheless, the telescope's operators do not feel that images will be degraded severely by the latest strike, and so far it has been operating above expectations. (See Crane , L. (2022) Space telescope hit by rock, but all OK. New Scientist, vol. 254, No. 3,391, 18th June, p22.)
The James Webb Space Telescope has sent back its first set of pictures. These include nebula within our galaxy as well as deep space pictures of galaxies over 4.5 billion years old (roughly as old as the Earth). These distant galaxies are so far away that their light is red-shifted away from the visible spectrum. However because the James Webb Space Telescope sees in the infra-red, it can clearly see such distant galaxies.
Doomed planetary system first ever detected. A planet, and an object likely to be a planet, orbit a heavyweight star so massive that end in a super nova. Most of the 5,000-plus known planets beyond the Solar System circle relatively lightweight stars, no more than roughly twice the mass of the Sun. Whether planets can form and survive around stars big enough to go supernova remains relatively unexplored. However, the star μ² Scorpii, is about nine times the mass of the Sun, and astronomers have spotted a planet that’s roughly fourteen times the mass of Jupiter. There are also signs of a possible second object, roughly 18 times the mass of Jupiter and closer to the star than the first one. The presence of two planets around such a massive star suggests that large stars circled by large planets might be more common than expected. This is important as common thinking about planet formation is that large stars have strong solar winds that disperse protostellar disks and so are thought to impede the formation of large planets. (See Squicciarini, V. et al (2022) A scaled-up planetary system around a supernova progenitor. Astronomy & Astrophysics, vol. 664, A9.)
Europe's Vega-C rocket has a successful maiden flight. The medium-lift launcher successfully delivered seven satellites to orbit. Due to Russia's war with Ukraine, Soyuz rockets are not an option. Vega-C is an enhancement of the old Vega vehicle introduced in 2012. The upgrade brings greater performance as well as cost reductions. The Vega-C's first stage is also going to be used on Europe's forthcoming heavy-lift rocket, the Ariane-6. Sharing the stage technology across both launcher systems is expected to lead to significant savings. Both the earlier Vega and Vega-C use an upper-stage engine made in Ukraine. But Avio, the Italian firm responsible for assembling Vega vehicles, says it already has enough in its possession for the short term. Longer-term, a western European alternative is being developed.
|Season's Editorial & Staff Stuff
|Key SF News & Awards
|Film News
|Television News
|Publishing News
|Forthcoming SF Books
|Forthcoming Fantasy Books
|Forthcoming Non-Fiction
|General Science News
|Natural Science News
|Astronomy & Space News
|Science & SF Interface
|Rest In Peace
|End Bits
|
Autumn 2022
Science & Science Fiction Interface
Real life science of SF-like tropes and SF impacts on society
China's surveillance society is going for the full 1984. The New York Times’s Visual Investigations team and reporters in Asia spent over a year analyzing more than a hundred thousand government bidding documents. They call for companies to bid on the contracts to provide surveillance technology, and include product requirements and budget size, and sometimes describe at length the strategic thinking behind the purchases. From facial recognition, iris scans and voice prints to DNA databases, China state is designing a system find out as much as it can about a person’s identity, activities and social connections, which could ultimately help the government maintain its authoritarian rule. In a number of the bidding documents, the police asked companies to provide technology that could be employed on cameras positioned where people go to fulfil their common needs – like eating, travelling, shopping and entertainment. The police also wanted to install facial recognition cameras inside private spaces, like residential buildings, karaoke lounges and hotels, this include the western Marriott International chain and Sheraton hotels. In the police’s own words, the strategy to upgrade their video surveillance system was to achieve the ultimate goal of “controlling and managing people.” In short, in terms of a surveillance society, they are doing much that George Orwell portrayed in his novel 1984.
The nuclear winter from a small nuclear war would see a billion die of starvation: a full-blown war, over five billion! Global catastrophe and post-apocalypse fiction are well-trodden tropes of science fiction. Since 1983, it has been known that the soot from a nuclear war would dim the Sun, and cool the climate in a nuclear winter. So (ignoring the direct impacts) what would a nuclear war mean for our global food supply? New research confirms that even a small nuclear war would see about a billion die of starvation.
Google's artificial intelligence (AI) is not sentient suggest AI experts. A seven-year employee of Google, engineer Blake Lemoine, claimed that the Google's AI LaMDA has the sentience of an eight-year old child. LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications) has a vast storage of text and is able to draw on this when having conversations with people. Its ability to mimic chit-chat is remarkable and it even claims it has feelings and fears being switched off. Reportedly Blake Lemoine has been suspended by Google after he hired a lawyer to represent LaMDA. Google says he broke industrial confidentiality. Scientists, reported in New Scientist magazine, from the Alan Turing Institute (London) and the University of Surrey do not believe that LaMDA is sentient and that the technology has quite a way to go yet. (See Sparkes, M. (2022) No sign of a machine mind yet. New Scientist, vol. 254, No. 3,391, 18th June, p9.)
Artificial Intelligence is beyond patent law. The patent system assumes that inventors are human. Inventions devised by Artificial Intelligence (AI) machines require their own intellectual property law and an international treaty. Patent law is currently based on the assumption that inventors are human; it is not suited to deal with an inventor that is something else: a machine. Given AIs are now making discoveries, such as creating new antibiotics, vaccines and engineering design, courts around the world are having to address the problem now. Patent applications naming an AI system as the inventor have been lodged in more than 100 countries. Several groups are conducting public consultations on AI and intellectual property law, including in the United States, United Kingdom and Europe. If courts and governments decide that AI-made inventions cannot be patented, the implications could be huge. (See George, A & Walsh, T. (2022) Artificial intelligence is breaking patent law. Nature, vol. 605, p616-8.)
Artificial intelligence (AI) can now learn like a baby and be surprised with anomalous physics. Objects do not usually fall up, or solid objects move through walls. Show babies tricks of illusionary physics and they will exhibit surprise. Conversely, AI systems still struggle to capture the ‘common sense’ knowledge that guides prediction, inference and action in everyday human scenarios. Researchers based in London developed a model called PLATO, for Physics Learning through Auto-encoding and Tracking Objects. This was a deep-learning system that learns intuitive physics directly from visual data, inspired by studies of visual cognition in children. Having used this to train an AI. They then showed it a solid ball apparently moving unimpeded through a solid wall. The AI exhibited 'violation-of-expectation', a psychological phenomenon observed in babies. (See Piloto, L. S. et al (2022) Intuitive physics learning in a deep-learning model inspired by developmental psychology. Nature Human Behaviour, https://doi.org/10.1038/s41562-022-01394-8.)
A living skin covering for robots has been created. In The Terminator film franchise, the hideous form of the robotic Terminators were covered by biological skin. This has now been developed for real by researchers in Japan. They have developed a living-skin consisting of cells and extracellular matrix, as a human-like and self-healing coverage material for robots. It was flexible and felt like skin. If scratched it could even heal. However, this artificial living skin was prone to drying out. To avoid such drying, building perfusion channels within and beneath the outer skin so as to mimic blood vessels to supply water, as well as the integration of sweating glands in the skin equivalent, need to be developed. That's the next challenge the researchers say. ( See Kawai, M. et al (2022) Living skin on a robot. Matter, vol. 5 1-19.)
Doppelganger, or people's look-alikes, are an occasional SFnal trope. Research now shows that in addition to looks, there are genetic similarities between doppelgangers. We recognise each other by relying on our face uniqueness. However, there are unrelated humans with uncanny resemblance. Researchers now report that look-alike pairs identified by facial recognition algorithms share genetic traits, and even certain non-physical characteristics such as behaviours and educational attainment. (See Joshi, R. S., et al (2022) Look-alike humans identified by facial recognition algorithms show genetic similarities. Cell Reports, vol. 40, 111257.)
And to finally round off the Science & SF Interface subsection, here are Isaac Arthur as well as a couple of PBS Space Time short videos…
What if the Sun went out, or if the Earth were ejected from the Solar system? What if Earth became a Rogue Planet? Is it possible the Earth might be separated from the Sun or the Sun go out? And if so, could we survive under an eternally dark sky? Such a concept has been covered a number of times in SF from the novel Galaxias to the short-story 'The Wandering Earth'. Isaac Arthur's Futures discusses real life implications in this 30 minute video.
Is interstellar travel impossible? OK, so we can, in theory, physically travel to other stars even if it would take a very long time – let's take that as read. But suppose we wanted to travel four light years to the nearest stars, then we would need to cruise at above 20% the speed of light to get there and back in 40 years. What would it be like travelling through the interstellar medium at that speed? Would it even be possible and to survive? Or are we doomed to remain within our Solar system? If so, could this be the answer to the Fermi Paradox? PBS Space Time fascinatingly crunches the numbers for us. You can see this 14 minute video here.
Does the Universe create itself? Imagine you’re leading a game of 20 questions and you forget the thing you chose half way through. You have to keep answering yesses and nos and hope that you think of something that’s consistent with all your previous questions before the game is done. Well it could be that’s what the entire universe is doing. I hope it thinks of something good before we run out of questions. You can see this 18 minute video here.
Could we decode alien physics? Asks PBS Space Time. How hard can it really be to decode alien physics and engineering? It’s gotta map to our own physics - I mean, we live in the same universe. We start by noticing that the alien technology seems to use good ol’ fashioned electronics, even if it is insanely complex. We know this because the particle carried by the alien circuitry looks like the electron. We decide this through a process of elimination… But, and there is a 'but'… You can see this 14 minute video here.
Dumbest alien invasions. One of Isaac Arthur's summer's monthly sci-fi Sunday looked at the dumb reasons for alien invasions in science fiction. It discusses the worst reasons aliens invade in fiction and some plausible scenarios for why they might do it in fact! You can see this 35 minute video here.
Time Wars & Alternate Timelines. Temporal paradoxes and time travel delights us in science fiction, but what would a war across time really look like? You can see this 44 minute video here.
|Season's Editorial & Staff Stuff
|Key SF News & Awards
|Film News
|Television News
|Publishing News
|Forthcoming SF Books
|Forthcoming Fantasy Books
|Forthcoming Non-Fiction
|General Science News
|Natural Science News
|Astronomy & Space News
|Science & SF Interface
|Rest In Peace
|End Bits
|
Autumn 2022
Rest In Peace
The last season saw the science and science fiction communities sadly lose…
Neal Adams, the US comic artist, has died aged 80. He worked for both DC and Marvel drawing characters including: Deadman, The Avengers and Batman. He was inducted into the Eisner Awards' Will Eisner Comic Book Hall of Fame in 1998, the Harvey Awards' Jack Kirby Hall of Fame in 1999, and the Inkwell Awards Joe Sinnott Hall of Fame in 2019.
Sidney Altman, the Canadian molecular biologist of Eastern European heritage, has died aged 82. He moved to the US to study for his degree and embarked on a career there. He is noted for his work on of the ribozyme RNase P, a ribonucleoprotein particle consisting of both a structural RNA molecule. His group discovered that the RNA component, in isolation, was sufficient for the observed catalytic activity of the enzyme, indicating that the RNA itself had catalytic properties. This garnered him a Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1989.
Marshall Arisman, the US artist, has died aged 83. He worked on Omni magazine and also produced S book covers.
Tomak Julian Baksik, the US sculptor, has died aged 51. He was the founder and owner of NetherCraft Creations, he designed and manufactured themed surfaces in plastics and metals.
James Bama, the US illustrator, has died aged 96. His subjects have included Doc Savage, Frankenstein and the crew of the Enterprise. He created the box art for Aurora’s monster model kits, such as King Kong, Frankenstein, Dracula, and The Mummy. His work is collected in The Western Art of James Bama (1975) and The Art of James Bama (1993).
Bryan Barrett, the US fan and bookseller, has died. He edited (with Lucy Huntzinger) Abattoir (1987 '- '91) and was the Chari of the 1998 World Fantasy Convention.
Bernard Bigot, the French chemist, has died aged 72. Following a period in science education, he went on to research nuclear physics with an interest in energy production. He then moved into energy policy and helped shape France's continued nuclear power programme. (Today, in France, in France, 56 fission reactors account for 70% of the nation's electrical power generation.) From 2002 to 2003, he was chief of staff to French research minister (and former astronaut) Claudie Haigneré. He was high commissioner for atomic energy from 2003 to 2009, and then headed France's Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission until 2015. There he lobbied for the ITER fusion project: the world’s largest experimental fusion reactor. In 2015, he became director-general of the ITER. ITER had been running behind schedule: indeed the world's fusion programme before ITER had been running behind schedule since the 1980s. Nonetheless, he managed to keep things going even during the 2020 CoVID lockdown. He died in post.
Colin Blakemore, the bioscientist, has died aged 78. He originally studied medical sciences at the University of Cambridge but went on to do a PhD in neuroscience looking at vision in cats. He went on to find that vision problems caused by mismatched inputs from the eyes could be corrected, but only when kittens were at a critical developmental age. This led to refinements in the use of eye patches to prevent ‘lazy eye’ in children born with a squint. Following time in the US, he moved to Oxford University aged 35 to study neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson’s and Huntington’s disease. In 1976, his flair for communicating science saw him become the youngest person to deliver the Reith Lectures on BBC radio, choosing as his topic ‘Mechanics of the Mind’. In 1988, he presented a 13-part BBC TV series, The Mind Machine. He fell foul of animal activists. In 1992, he and a leading opponent of animal research set up the Boyd Group, a think tank that aimed to bring the two sides together to identify areas of agreement. From 2003-7 he headed the Medical Research Council, the Research Council run by scientists responsible for dispersing Government investment in biomedical research as part of the UK Science Base. He was belatedly knighted in 2014 (a leaked memo revealed that he previously been rejected the honour as the Civil Service thought him too outspoken – he preferred to answer questions, such as the need for animal experimentation, honestly) to become Professor Sir Colin Blakemore.
Raymond Briggs, the artists and graphic novelist, has died aged 88. He began working as an illustrator for magazines, advertisers and books. Having illustrated many children's books, he was dismayed by the standard of writing and so had a go himself. The result was his first graphic novel, The Strange House followed by others including Fungus the Bogeyman and Father Christmas. But he is possibly most known for The Snowman (1978) and the film adaptation on which he also worked. He also did adult graphic novels including When the Wind Blows, which concerns the government's advice on what to do in the event of a nuclear war, and The Tin-Pot Foreign General and the Old Iron Woman, which was about the Falklands War.
James Caan, the US actor, has died aged 82. Of his SF contributions he is arguably best known for starring in Rollerball (1975) (which, by the way, is infinitely better than the recent remake and won a Saturn Award). His other genre credits include: Countdown (1967, Alien Nation (1988), Elf (2003), Get Smart (2008) and Sicilian Vampire (2015).
Colin Cantwell, the US cinematic model maker, has died aged 89. His early work included assisting Douglas Trumbull on 2001: A Space Odyssey. In 1974 Cantwell was hired to work on the original Star Wars film. Based on Lucas' directions he created the original designs and concept models for a number of craft including the X-wing fighter, the Y-wing, the TIE fighter, the Star Destroyer, the Death Star, the Tantive IV (which was originally intended to be the Millennium Falcon), the landspeeder and the sandcrawler.
Bernard Cribbins OBE, the British actor, has died aged 93. He had a full and long career both on television and in film. He is possibly best known by the British public for being a part of the 'carry on' team for three of its films. In SF terms he is best known for being in Daleks' Invasion Earth 2150 A.D. (1966), in which he played Tom Campbell, a companion to Dr. Who (Peter Cushing). Forty-one years later, he began appearing in the revival series of Doctor Who as Wilfred Mott (10 episodes), the grandfather of regular companion Donna Noble and a temporary companion to the Tenth Doctor. As such he was the only actor to have played two Doctor Who companions. His other television genre appearances include individual episodes of The Avengers (1968), the voice only of the principal character The Snowman (1993), a voice only in Space 1999 (1976) and Worzel Gummidge (1980) as well as narrating the series of The Wombles. His other genre films included: The Mouse on the Moon (1963), She (1965) and Casino Royale (1967).
Dan Deckert, the US fan, has died aged 70. He was active in the Los Angles SF Society (LASFS) serving terms as an officer including President and chaired Loscon in 1982.
Joseph H. Delaney, the British fantasy author has died. He was the author of over a score of novels set in the 'Spooks' universe. These have been published in 30 countries, and sales have exceeded 4.5 million copies. The main tranche of novels (13 in all) within this universe follow Tom Ward, the seventh son of a seventh son, on his adventures as apprentice to John Gregory, the local "Spook" or master fighter of supernatural evil. John is the Spook for "the County" and gives Tom practical instruction on tackling ghosts, ghasts, witches. A 2014 film adaptation of The Spook's Apprentice was produced by Legendary Pictures, directed by Sergey Bodrov, and entitled Seventh Son. ++++ No relation to the SF author Joseph H. Delaney despite the identical name.
Tony Dow, the US actor turned director, has died aged 77. Genre related, his directing included episodes of the TV series: Babylon 5 (for which he was also the visual effects director), Crusade and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. As an actor he appeared in The Adventures of Captain Zoom in Outer Space (1995).
Valerio Evangelisti, the Italian SF and horror grandmaster, has died aged 69. His debut novel Nicolas Eymerich l’inquisitore [Nicolas Eymerich the Inquisitor] won the Urania Award and spawned 11 follow-ups about a Catalan inquisitor of the 14th century. He was also the editor of an online magazine, Carmilla.
Sergey Dyanchenko, the Ukrainian fantasy writer, has died aged 77. Sergey was one half of a writing couple: the other being his wife Maryna. They were incredibly popular in Ukraine as was noticeable at the 2006 Eurocon, Kyiv. They are probably best noted for their tetralogy of 'Wanderers' novels. Most of their work is published in Russian though a few works have been translated into English including Vita Nostra (2007, English edition 2018). He also attended film school, and wrote a number of screenplays. Of SF² Concatenation note, Sergey was a bioscience graduate and obtained a Masters in biology before taking a medical degree and working as a psychiatrist. Sergey died in the US, in California, where he and Maryna had been living the past few years.
Eric Flint, the US author, has died aged 75. He was a prolific SF author with some 70 novels which is all the more remarkable as his SF career began when he was aged 50. His novels include Mother of Demons (1997), his 'Belisarius' sequence of alternate history novels (1998-2006) and the '1632' sequence of novels. He also edited (sometimes with others) collections of the work of Christopher Anvil, Randall Garrett, Tom Godwin, Keith Laumer, Murray Leinster, Howard L Myers and James M Schmitz. In 1999, he became the first librarian of the Baen Free Library, working with Jim Baen to determine whether the availability of books free of charge on the Internet encouraged or discouraged the sale of their paper books. He noted that the real enemy of most authors was not piracy but obscurity. He was a regular at SF conventions in the US.
Herbert W. Franke,, the Austrian-born author and scientist. After graduating he moved to Germany where he taught cybernetic aesthetics at the University of Munich. After publishing considerable nonfiction in the 1950s, mostly on either speleology or computer graphics (of which he was a pioneer), he also writing. His novels include Das Gedankennetz [The Mind Net] (1961), Zone Null (1970), Ypsilon Minus (1976), Transpluto (1982) and Cyber City Sud [Cyber City South] (2005). His won the Deutscher Science Fiction Preis in the 'Best Novel' category in 1985 and 1991, and the Kurd Lasswitz prize in 1985, 1986, and 2007.
Geoffrey Goodwin , the US writer, has died aged 50. Much of his writing was non-genre but he has had several stories in anthologies and fanzines. In 2014, he suffered a serious back injury in an accident with a drunk driver, causing chronic pain and other complications. This is no doubt why we lost him so early.
Mikhail Gorbachev, the Russian politician, has died aged 91. He took power in 1985, before the Soviet Union collapsed by 1991 when he resigned. Noted for allowing Eastern European nations, including E. Germany, Hungary, Romania, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, to go their own way, he also introduced freedoms to Soviet citizens and for the economy to begin flourish. (Unfortunately, much of the benefit of this economic liberalisation was undone by his successor, Yeltsin.) He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1990 in part for his nuclear arms reduction treaties with the US. Of genre note, Mikhail Gorbachev's liberal policies allowed previously banned SF books to be published in Russia, including George Orwell's 1984.
Alan Grant, the British comics writer, has died aged 73. Alan is arguably best known, in Britain at least, for his work on 2000AD including a stint as its editor. He is also well known for his writing partnership, before, during and after his time at 2000AD, with John Wagner including on Judge Dredd, but in the USA perhaps on Batman (occasionally again with John Wagner). With regard to Batman, he was responsible for the story arc Batman: The Last Arkham among much else. All the above does not do justice for a long and active career in comics.
Roland J. Green, the US fantasy and SF author, has died aged 76. He is known for the 'Wandor' Sword-and-Sorcery sequence. He also contributed to the final volumes of the 'Richard Blade' series (nos 9–37 but not no.30) under a pseudonym. He collaborated with Jerry Pournelle on two 'Janissaries' Military SF novels among collaborations with other authors. He also worked in universes created by other writers including a number of Conan novels. He was a member of the Society for Creative Anachronism. He was married to fellow writer Frieda A. Murray.
Christine Guthrie, the US molecular geneticist, has died aged 77. Her BSc was in zoology and PhD on biochemistry. Overcoming sexism within her immediate academic community (“girls can’t do biochemistry”) she went on to make key discoveries to do with RNA's role. She found that snRNAs (small nuclear RNAs) serve primarily to catalyze splicing chemistry, whereas proteins safeguard accuracy.
Robert Harvey , the US comics cartoonist and comics scholar, has died. He has written or collected and edited thirteen books on comics and cartooning. His most recent book is Insider Histories of Cartooning: Rediscovering Forgotten Famous Comics and Their Creators (2014) and two more are already in press for publication posthumously.
Dorothy J. Heydt née Jones, the US fan and author, has died aged 80. She joined fandom in the 1960s. She wrote for the first Star Trek fanzine, Spockanalia. She founded and was the first editor of the Star Trek Concordance in 1968. She also wrote two novels and used the penname Katherine Blake. Some of her short stories were collected in Stories You Never Heard Of (2020).
J.G. ('Huck') Huckenpöhler, the US fan and science administrator, has died aged 81. He worked for the National Science Foundation maintaining a human resources archive of scientist's qualifications. He was also a longstanding SF fan and collector of Edgar Rice Burroughs' works among other authors including Britain's Ken Bulmer and his Dray Prescot stories (which kind of echoed Burroughs' style).
Sid Jacobson, the US comics writer, has died aged 92. he became an executive editor at Marvel Comics, where he helped create the children's imprint Star Comics. He co-created Casper the Friendly Ghost and wrote several Flash Gordon comics.
Gregory Jein, the US model maker, has died aged 76. His models were used in the special effects portions of many films and television series, beginning in the 1970s, including Wonder Woman, The UFO Incident, Close Encounters of the Third Kind (as Chief Model Maker working with Douglas Trumbull, among other things he and his crew made the mothership from a design by Ralph McQuarrie) for which he was short-listed for a special effects Oscar, Star Trek: The Motion Picture (working with Trumbull again), Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country. In 1986 he and a team at Industrial Light & Magic built the original six-foot model of the USS Enterprise (NCC-1701-D) (designed by Andrew Probert) for the pilot of Star Trek: The Next Generation television series and he made the 'Excelsior' in the Star Trek: Voyager 'Flashback' episode.
Samanda Jeude, the US fan, has died aged 69. She helped create the SF convention disability access services organisation that became Electrical Eggs. An account of her life and fanac was featured by Camille Bacon-Smith in Science Fiction Culture. She was guest of honor at Rivercon XVIII (1988), Chattacon XVII (1992), and Balticon 31 (1997). She won Southern fandom’s Rebel Award in 1991 and was presented the Georgia Fandom Award at Dragon Con in 1994. She received the Big Heart Award, our highest service award, at the 1992 Worldcon.
Ken Kelly, the US artist, has died aged 76. He was best known for his record album covers, especially for the band Yes, but he also did SF book covers for Ace, DAW, Berkley, among other publishers. Some of his work is collected in The Art of Ken Kelly (1990).
Ken Knowlton, the US computer graphics pioneer, has died aged 91. He worked at Bell Labs, a division of the Bell telephone company. He developed what may have been the first computer programming language for computer animation, called BEFLIX (short for “Bell Labs Flicks”). he used this language to make an animated film. Called “A Computer Technique for the Production of Animated Movies”.
Ni Kuang, the Chinese author, has died aged 87. A prolific writer, he was originally a security official on the China mainland, but he moved to Hong Kong in 1957 following being accused of counter revolutionary activities. There he turned to writing. He was a prolific author best known for his 'Wisely Series' of science fiction detective stories that frequently feature aliens. Several of his stories have been made into films. There are 156 Wisely books in all. Many of his novels are not-too-thinly guised attacks on the communist state.
Robert Lichtman, the US fan, has died aged 79. He joined fandom in 1958 aged 15 and soon after joined the Los Angeles SF Society. He was an 18-time FAAn Award winner: six for his fanzine Trap Door, 10 for his letters of comment, and twice scored “Number one fan face”. Trap Door also was twice short-listed for a Hugo Award. He was a regular at the US fanzine fan convention Corflu. He was also the 1989 Trans-Atlantic Fan Fubd (TAFF) delegate.
James Lovelock CH, CBE, the British scientist, has died on his 103rd birthday. He trained as a chemist and then a clinician before becoming an independent scientist. For a while, he worked for NASA on the Viking Probe devising ways to detect life. He is known for developing the Gaia hypothesis, that the entire Earth system (both living and non-living components) act as a single, self-regulating system. This he popularised with his book Gaia: A new look at life on Earth (Oxford University Press, 1979). In 2006, the Geological Society (of London) – the UK professional body and learned society for geoscience – awarded Lovelock the Wollaston Medal in part for his work on the Gaia hypothesis. He also received several honorary doctorates in addition to his PhD. He co-authored (with Michael Allaby) the SF novel The Greening of Mars (1984). Also of genre interest, having advised the BBC on sound effects for a play, Lovelock's suggestions encouraged the formation of the BBC Radiophonic Workshop, hence – Lovelock claimed – his share of the responsibility for the creation of the Doctor Who theme music. ++++ See here for our editor's comment.
Patricia A. McKillip, the US fantasy author, has died aged 74. Her first full-length novel, The Forgotten Beasts of Eld (1974), won a World Fantasy Award. Her other SF/fantasy novels include the 'Riddle-Master' trilogy: The Riddle-Master of Hed (1976), Heir of Sea and Fire (1977), and Locus Award winner and Hugo and World Fantasy Award finalist Harpist in the Wind (1979). Her novel Winter Rose (1996) was short-listed for a Nebula and Ombria in Shadow (2002) was a World Fantasy Award winner. She received a World Fantasy Life Achievement award in 2008.
Phillip Mann , the new Zealand SF author, has died aged 80. His The Disestablishment of Paradise was a 2014 finalist for the Arthur C. Clarke Award and John W. Campbell Memorial Award. He won the Sir Julius Vogel Award for services to science fiction, fantasy and horror in 2010. In 2017, he was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to theatre and literature.
Denis Meikle, the British fantastic film academic, has died aged 75. His books include A History of Horrors: The Rise and Fall of the House of Hammer (1996), Jack the Ripper: The Murders and the Movies (2001), Vincent Price: The Art of Fear (2003), Johnny Depp: A Kind of Illusion (2004), The Ring Companion (2005) and Roman Polanski: Odd Man Out (2006). He was also a small press publisher and journal editor.
Benjamin Mottelson, the US-born turned Dane, physicist, has died aged 95. During the 1950s, in collaboration with his Danish colleague Aage Bohr, he constructed the collective model of atom structure and this superseded the up-to-then-favoured 'shell model'. This 'collective' model has helped in areas as disparate as superconductivity and neutron stars. Mottelson and Bohr (whose father Niels won a Nobel prize in 1922) shared the 1975 Nobel Prize in Physics for their work, together with US nuclear physicist James Rainwater.
Nichelle Nichols, the US actress, has died aged 89. Her early career was as a stage singer and actress starring in musicals. Her first television role was when she was cast in a 1964 episode of Gene Roddenberry's TV series The Lieutenant (playing Norma Bartlett). The two had a very brief romance but became lifelong friends. She was then cast in the role that was to make her famous, as communications officer Lieutenant Nyota Uhura. She was going to quit the show after the first series, to return to the stage, but famously the civil rights leader Martin Luther King talked her into staying: she had already quit but Gene Roddenberry asked her to think about it a while. She went on to play Uhura in the Star Trek films. She also played a recurring role on the second season of the NBC TV drama Heroes. In 1976, along with the other cast members from the original Star Trek series, she attended the christening of the first space shuttle, Enterprise, at the North American Rockwell assembly facility in Palmdale, California. In response to her criticism of NASA’s lacklustre efforts to include women and minorities in the Astronaut Corps, NASA contracted as an ambassador. The recruitment drive she led in 1977 drew applications from more than 2,600 women and minority astronaut hopefuls. Among those hired from the diverse applicants were two trailblazers: the first American woman astronaut to travel into space, Sally Ride, and the first African-American astronaut to do so, Guion (Guy) Bluford. Asteroid 68410 Nichols is named in her honour. In 2015 she suffered a stroke but this did not prevent her from riding to the edge of space that year with NASA's plane-mounted SOFIA telescope. In 2018 was sadly diagnosed with dementia. Nonetheless, that yer she attended the San Diego Comic-Con where she received an Inkpot Award. Her life is recounted in her autobiography her autobiography Beyond Uhura: Star Trek and Other Memories (1994).
Monty Norman, the British composer, has died aged 94. His genre work include composing music for The Two Faces of Dr. Jekyll (1960) and The Day the Earth Caught Fire (1961) as well as the musical Pinocchio (1988). However, he is best known for writing the James Bond Theme, the signature theme of the James Bond franchise, and the score to the first James Bond film Dr. No. (The James Bond theme is here.)
Frank Olynyk. Late news in via File770 that Frank Olynyk, the Canadian born US fan, has died aged 79. The Ohio, US, based fan was a regular Worldcon attender for half a century. In real life he was a computer scientist. His family is of Ukrainian descent and his next of kin noted that his death on 24th February coincided with Russia invading the land of his forebears.
Alexei Panshin , the US critic and SF author, has died aged 82. His Heinlein in Dimension which at the time had to appear in bits and pieces in fanzines due to legal threats to its prospective publisher, played a part in Panshin winning the first Best Fan Writer Hugo Award in 1967. Heinlein in Dimension did see professional publication in 1968. He was the author of the 'Anthony Villiers' book series. His novel Rite of Passage (1968) garnered him a Nebula. He and his wife, Cory Seidman, wrote a number on non-fiction SF books including SF in Dimension (1976) and The World Beyond The Hill: Science Fiction and the Quest for Transcendence (1989), the latter won a Hugo.
Eugene Parker, the US physicist, has died aged 94. He specialised in plasma physics applying it to Solar astronomy. He is best known for (building on the work of the German astronomer Ludwig Biermann that something was perturbing a comet's tail into two components) proposing in 1958 the existence of a Solar wind and that the Sun's magnetic field across the whole Solar system would be shaped in what came to be called a Parker spiral, an idea initially rejected by peer-reviewers who were overruled by the editor of the Astrophysical Journal, Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar. His theoretical contentions were later proved especially by the Mariner 2 mission. He was a recipient of: the Chapman Medal of the Royal Astronomical Society (1979), the National Medal of Science (1989), the Gold Medal of the Royal Astronomical Society (1992), the Kyoto Prize (2003), the James Clerk Maxwell Prize of the American Physical Society (2003) and the Crafoord Prize in Astronomy (2020). NASA renamed its Solar Probe Plus to the Parker Solar Probe, the first time that a space vessel was named after a living person. He was present at its 12th August, 2018, launch.
George Pérez , the US comics artist and writer, has died aged 67. he is noted for his work on DC's Crisis on Infinite Earths and Wonder Woman, along with Marvel’s The Avengers.
Wolfgang Petersen, the director, has died aged 81. Best known for such films as The Perfect Storm, Air Force One and Das Boot, he also directed the genre films The Never Ending Story (1984) and Enemy Mine (1985).
Timothy Roger Sale , the US comics artist, has died aged 65. He is best known for his collaborations with writer Jeph Loeb, which included both comics work, and artwork for the TV series Heroes His work included the Batman graphic novel Hush. He also worked on Spiderman and Superman titles. He w on an Eisner Award in 1999 in the "Best Artist/Penciller/Inker or Penciller/Inker Team" category.
Pat Silver (formerly Brown), the British SF fan, has died. She regularly provided tech services for Novacons and the British Eastercons. She went on to become a cappella filker.
Atanas P. Slavov, the Bulgarian SF author, artist and translator, has died aged 75. he is a three time Eurocon Award winner for Fanzine, Author and European Promoter.
Peter Straub, the US author, has died aged 79. His novels were largely fantastical horror that sometimes had an SFnal riff. He wrote Shadowland (which was short-listed for a World Fantasy Award, 1981) He co-wrote The Talisman (1984) which won the 1985 World and Locus Fantasy Awards, The Throat (the winner of the 1993 Bram Stoker Award. and Black House (2001) with Stephen King which was short-listed for a Bram Stoker Award. He has won four World Fantasy Awards (including for Koko (1988) and the anthology American Fantastic Tales: Terror and the Uncanny from Poe to the Pulps (2009)) and ten Bram Stoker Awards. His novel Julia (1975) was adapted for film as Full Circle (1977) and his novel Ghost Story (1979) was adapted to a film of the same name in 1981. He received World Fantasy (2010) and Bram Stoker Life Achievement (2006) awards, was named an International Horror Guilds Living Legend (2008), and a World Horror Grandmaster.
Kazuo Takahashi, the Japanese Manga artist, has died aged 60 in a drowning accident. He created the Yu-Gi-Oh Mangas which spun out into a large videogame franchise.
Dave Tompkins, the British fan, has died aged 71 we worked on logistics for many UK conventions' art shows since the 1979 Worldcon, Seacon '79. In 2002 he was awarded with a Doc Weir.
Evángelos Odysséas Papathanassou, known professionally as Vangelis, has died aged 79. The Greek musician, composer and producer of electronic, progressive, ambient, and classical orchestral music is best known SFnally for the theme music for Blade Runner (1982). He also provided some of the music for music in the 1980 PBS documentary series Cosmos: A Personal Voyage by Carl Sagan. In the 1990s, Vangelis scored undersea documentaries for French ecologist and filmmaker, Jacques Cousteau, one of which was shown at the 1992 UNCED Earth Summit. In 2001, Vangelis performed live, and subsequently released, the choral symphony Mythodea, which was used by NASA as the theme for the Mars Odyssey mission. For the 12th November 2014 landing of the Philae lander on Comet 67P (part of the European Space Agency's Rosetta mission), Vangelis composed three short pieces titled 'Arrival', 'Rosetta's Waltz' and 'Philae's Journey'. In 2003, NASA conferred their Public Service Medal to Vangelis. The American Film Institute nominated Vangelis's scores for Blade Runner and Chariots of Fire for their list of the 25 greatest film scores
Dennis Waterman , the British actor, has died aged 74. He is best known for two cult TV classic, non-genre roles of DC George Carter, partner to the maverick special branch cop Jack Reagan (John Thaw) in The Sweeney (1974-1978) [cockney rhyming slang: 'Sweeney Todd' 'Flying Squad'] and as ex-boxer minder Terry McCann to lovable wide-boy Arthur Dailey (George Cole) in Minder (1979-1989). His genre roles included starring in the films Scars of Dracula (1970) alongside Christopher Lee and in Fright (1971) alongside Honor Blackman.
Billy Wolfenbarger, the US writer and poet, has died aged 79. He wrote mainly fantasy/horror short stories as well as poems. He also contributed to the fanzines Outworlds and Xenolith.
Matt Zimmerman , the Canadian actor, has died aged 87. In genre terms he is best known for voicing Alan Tracy in Gerry Anderson’s Thunderbirds (1965-1966).
|Season's Editorial & Staff Stuff
|Key SF News & Awards
|Film News
|Television News
|Publishing News
|Forthcoming SF Books
|Forthcoming Fantasy Books
|Forthcoming Non-Fiction
|General Science News
|Natural Science News
|Astronomy & Space News
|Science & SF Interface
|Rest In Peace
|End Bits
|
Autumn 2022
End Bits & Thanks
Well, that is 2022 done and dusted. 2021 was..:-
the 10th anniversary of the publication of:-
the 30th anniversary of the following:-
and the films:-
and the broadcast of Steven Spielberg's Amazing Stories
the 40th anniversary of the following:-
and the films:-
and the broadcast of:-
the 45th anniversary of 2000AD and Judge Dredd
the 50th anniversary of the following:-
and the film:-
And the broadcast of:-
the 60th anniversary of the first edition of The Hulk and Spider-Man with Thor, Ant-Man, and Doctor Doom making their first appearance.
the 75th anniversary of the following:-
the 85th anniversary of the first SF convention. It was held at the Theosophical Hall at Leeds. (Incidentally, SF² Concatenation was founded with its first (print) edition in the 50th anniversary year of that event at the BECCON '87 Eastercon.)
the 100th anniversary of the film Aelita
the 100th anniversary of the birth of Hal Clement, Damon Knight, Walter M. Miller and Kurt Vonnegut
the 100th anniversary of the BBC (that in turn, and in approximate order of broadcast, eventually gave rise to: Stranger From Space, Quatermass, A For Andromeda, Adam Adamant Lives, Doctor Who, Out of the Unknown, Doomwatch, The War Game, The Stone Tape, Moonbase 3, Survivors, Blake's 7, The Hitch-Hiker's Guide to the Galaxy, The Flip Side of Dominick Hide, Threads, The Edge of Darkness, Star Cops, Red Dwarf and The Survivors re-boot among much else)
And now we are firmly into 2023 and a number of other anniversaries. 2023 will be..:-
the 10th anniversary of the publication of:-
the 10th anniversary of the passing of Richard Matheson and Frederik Pohl
the 10th anniversary of the second Kiev Eurocon the World Fantasy Convention held in Britain and the LoneStarCon 3 Worldcon.
the 10th anniversary of the films:-
the 20th anniversary of the publication of:-
the 20th anniversary of the passing of Hal Clement and Don Lawrence.
the 20th anniversary of the films:-
the 20th anniversary of the Torcon III, Toronto Worldcon the 2nd International Week of Science Fact and Fiction held in Timisoara, Romania.
the 30th anniversary of the publication of:-
the 30th anniversary of the films:-
the 30th anniversary of the broadcast of:-
the 30th anniversary of the joint Eurocon and Eastercon in Jersey, the Channel Islands.
the 40th anniversary of the publication of:-
the 40th anniversary of the films:-
the 50th anniversary of the publication of:-
the 50th anniversary of the films:-
the 50th anniversary of the broadcast of:-
the 50th anniversary of the play The Rocky Horror Show
And 2023 is the 60th anniversary of Clifford D. Simak's (US) duel – Hugo and Nebula – award-winning Way Station (overdue for a British reprint), Kurt Vonnegut's (US) Cat's Cradle and Walter Tevis' (US) The Man Who Fell to Earth, not to mention the films The Birds (US), La Jet&eacure;e (France) and Children of the Damned (Britain). Of course for us, one of the big anniversaries will also be a 60th but for the still on-going SF series Dr Who (Britain) for which the Beeb Beeb Ceeb are planning a celebration… Let the year roll on.
More science and SF news will be summarised in our Spring 2023 upload in January
Thanks for information, pointers and news for this seasonal page goes to: Ansible, Fancylopaedia, File 770, Silviu Genescu, Julie Perry (Google Scholar wizard), SF Encyclopaedia, SFX Magazine, Boris Sidyuk, Telerama.fr, Peter Tyers, and Peter Wyndham, not to mention information provided by publishers. Stories based on papers taken from various academic science journals or their websites have their sources cited. Additional thanks for news coverage goes not least to the very many representatives of SF conventions, groups and professional companies' PR/marketing folk who sent in news. These last have their own ventures promoted on this page. If you feel that your news, or SF news that interests you, should be here then you need to let us know (as we cannot report what we are not told). :-)
Thanks for spreading the word of this seasonal edition goes to Ansible, File 770, Caroline Mullan, Peter Wyndham and Silviu Genescu.
News for the next seasonal upload – that covers the Spring 2023 period – needs to be in before 15th December 2022. News is especially sought concerns SF author news as well as that relating to national SF conventions: size, number of those attending, prizes and any special happenings.
To contact us see here and try to put something clearly science fictional in the subject line in case your message ends up being spam-filtered and needs rescuing.
Be positive