Batman – Cinematic portrayals

The third film, Batman Forever, had a bigger budget of US$100 million, but made $336 million, the fourth, Batman and Robin, a higher budget, somewhere between US$120 - $160 million, but made less profit - US$238 million. In the fourth Clooney was woefully miscast, whilst Kilmer in the third was just wrong, despite a number of star guests – Arnold Schwarzenegger as Mr. Freeze, Tommy Lee Jones as Two-Face and Jim Carey as the Riddler – neither film did particularly well. The reviews were often depressingly awful. The New York Times referred to Batman Forever as “…the empty-calorie equivalent of a Happy Meal…so clearly a product that the question of its cinematic merit is strictly an afterthought.” whereas Batman and Robin was referred to by Slate as having “none of the minor virtues of Schumacher’s other films.”

Plans for a fifth film, possibly to be called Batman Unchained, were quickly dropped. The end of the 20th century saw Batman continue in animated form with Batman Beyond (1999-2001), and other animated films but no-live action production.

The story of Batman animations is perhaps something for another time, but kudos should be given to voice-actors Kevin Conroy (Batman Animated Series and many others), Diedrich Bader (The Brave and the Bold), Jensen Ackles (Batman: The Long Halloween), Will Arnett (Lego Batman Movie), and even Keanu Reeves (League of Super-Pets), among others, who have all provided voices in these films, and have continued the Batman legacy.

Batman in the 2000’s

After the critical outcry about Batman and Robin, things went very quiet in the films for the franchise. There was an aborted film (Batman: DarKnight) proposed in 1998 and hopes for a live-action version of Frank Miller’s graphic novel Batman: Year One in 2002 which never materialised. It was not until a young director took it on that we really saw the Bat return.

Batman Begins (2005) was the first of three films directed by Christopher Nolan. In it we discover the origin of Batman when, as Bruce Wayne, he fell into a well at Wayne Manor. Played rather low-key by Christian Bale, this film did OK, and made a profit of US$373 million against a budget of US$150 million, but from what I remember had a fairly muted response on its release.

It is only on re-watch that I think I really appreciated the film. Even now I’m not sure why I was less impressed the first time around. Was it because the bad guy was Liam Neeson, who plays a rather low-key baddie as Ra’s Al-Ghul? There were not many super-spectacular effects, although there were some, admittedly. The film emphasised a degree of realism not really shown in the Burton or Schumacher films. Instead, we have a film that deals with the psychology of the person portraying a bat and how Bruce Wayne became the darker character we recognise more today.

I feel that this version took much of its imagery from what we had seen in the comic books – or graphic novels as we were getting to know them now. In particular, Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns (1986) and Batman: Year One (1987) not to mention Alan Moore’s analysis of The Joker in Batman: The Killing Joke (1988) seem to show this darker side of our hero, showing him as someone you’d be less likely to trust than in the Adam West era. He was certainly dark. Troubled. Broody. The film did not stint on the brutal aspect of the character, with blood and violence throughout. This more realistic Batman was understandably given a 12 certificate.

These themes were continued and extended in The Dark Knight (2008), the film which, for all intents and purposes, everything else Bat-related now seems to be measured against. Part of this is down to the astounding portrayal of the Joker by the late Heath Ledger, whose performance mesmerises every time I see it. By comparison, Christian Bale as Batman is subdued, although I rather suspect that this is deliberate. Batman’s whole character is designed to be in the background rather than in the limelight, and as you might therefore expect is generally low-key. In contrast, the psychopathic Joker craves attention – and gets it.



Dark Knight (2008)

The rest of the cast generally is great – with Aaron Eckhart as Two-Face, Gary Oldman as Jim Gordon, the return of Michael Caine as the butler Alfred and Morgan Freeman as weapons designer Lucius Fox. The only disappointment for me was the replacement of Katie Holmes as Rachel Dawes with Maggie Gyllenhaal. Gyllenhall acquits herself well, admittedly, and may be considered a better actress by many fans, but I feel myself that for continuity Katie would have been better.

Perhaps propelled by Ledger’s astonishing performance, the film made significant profit of all of the films to date – allegedly over US$1 billion against the costs of US$158 million. Some did suggest (rather unfairly, I think) that this was partly due to the fact that this was Ledger’s last film – he died six months earlier when the film was in post-production – but I think that it is his performance that made people see it again and again. He certainly stands out amongst a generally great cast. It should also be mentioned here perhaps that these Batman films were some of the first to utilise the IMAX projection system, which no doubt encouraged cinemagoers to see the films more than once.

With such a success, Nolan completed the third of his Batman films with The Dark Knight Rises (2012). It was clearly Nolan’s last film in his series as things are drawn to a close in this film. Whilst it did very well, with Tom Hardy as villain Bane, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as John Blake and Anne Hathaway as Catwoman, as well as the cast of regulars, there is a definite ending.

Again, the box office profits were impressive – US$1 billion against a cost of about US$300 million – but the reviews, whilst good, were less stellar. In my opinion it is still worth watching, and stands up to a rewatch, but I did feel slightly disappointed by it myself when I first saw it. Time Out said, “As its running time suggests, ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ is a sprawling, epic feast of a movie, stuffed to the gills with side characters, subplots and diversions. So if the balance skews in favour of grandstanding action rather than emotional resonance, of statuesque icons rather than real people, we can let it slide. There’s nothing here to match the intensity of Heath Ledger’s Joker, and the movie feels weaker for it.”(LINK)

However, for me the three films together are some of Batman’s finest film moments to date. Dramatic realism, impressively big sets, intelligent scripts and a fine cast make these three films still seriously impressive – and make a great film night!

Post Nolan

In the decade since the Nolan films Batman’s main appearances in films have been the DC films starring Ben Affleck as Batman – Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017). The choice of Affleck was surprising, and like Keaton not always positively supported, and yet he seems to have been reasonably received in the role, even when the films themselves have been received much more critically. The New York Times said in its review, “It is about as diverting as having a porcelain sink broken over your head.” (LINK.) Difficulties in the making of Justice League eventually led to a change of director from Zack Snyder to Joss Whedonand the film being revised and re-released in a four-hour cut as Justice League: The Snyder Cut (2021).



Ben Affleck as Batman (2016)

Personally I have little to say on these films. They look great, even if they are CGI’ed (computer graphics images) to heaven, but some variable casting, pacing issues and some awful scripting (Martha!) leave the films with much to be improved in my opinion. In Batman vs. Superman what should have been an epic merging of the two franchises ended up being an almighty mess. The Snyder Cut of Justice League is better, but far, far too long at about four hours in length. It should also be said that Justice League is more of an ensemble piece, with Batman only one of many superheroes. Affleck at this time was struggling with alcohol-related issues and this may have affected his performance. Certainly, I felt that the films were more memorable for Wonder Woman (played by Gal Gadot) and Superman (played by Henry Cavill) than Batman.

On a more positive note, elsewhere the animated films have continued for streaming and as what used to be called “direct to video” releases. These have been somewhat mixed in their reception, but generally can be said to have the interest in the Caped Crusader going. The comics, often now graphic novels, have done the same.

Mention should also be made here of The Lego Batman Movie (2017) which was everything the po-faced live action films were not. Here the script was fast and actually funny, with many a nod given to Batman and other superhero characters. It also worked for a range of ages from young children to older fans. It is worth watching. The Washington Post said, “Like a miniature universe made entirely of millions of tiny plastic bricks, The Lego Batman Movie looks and feels like it could only have been put together by a roomful of mad geniuses, moving in a ballet of well-choreographed creativity: It’s simultaneously epic and humble.” (LINK.)

The Batman (2022)



In 2013 there were rumours that Warner Bros were interested in making another big film, with Affleck (as already mentioned in the Batman vs. Superman film, and later Justice League) not only acting but writing and directing. This didn’t happen, and in the end the mantle was passed to director Matt Reeves, who rewrote the script to make The Batman (2022).

And so we get to the latest offering. Heart on sleeve, I must admit that I’m not a huge fan of Robert Pattinson’s acting to date, and my first reaction to him playing Batman was an almighty “Meh”.

Perhaps more importantly, and like many others, I also wasn’t sure whether we needed another Batman film. The Affleck films suggested to me that we would struggle to get anything as good as the Nolan films in the future, although the idea of the character and the world he lives in was still interesting.

Nevertheless, I was prepared to give the film the benefit of the doubt.



Robert Pattinson as Batman (2022)

OK – script. The premise of this film is that we’re looking at Batman: Year Two, partly based on the comic novel of the same name, again by Frank Miller, when Batman is becoming established as a masked vigilante in Gotham. The film also begins on Halloween, which gives a nod to Batman: The Long Halloween graphic novel.

This seems to mimic the Batman-world of the Nolan films to some extent. Once again, there’s a little bit of the origin story of how Bruce became an orphan and then Batman, but the focus here is back to the detective drama, again perhaps hearkening back to the original Detective Stories idea of Batman being a solver of crime.

At times the grimness of the murders and their grubby settings is reminiscent of the film Se7en rather than a comic-hero story. Batman is asked to help by Jim Gordon in a number of murders of senior city officials. Batman’s involvement is regarded with suspicion and dislike by the majority of the Gotham police force, as he is seen as just another masked vigilante. However, in each case a card is left “To Batman” by the mysterious assailant.

The rest of the story deals with the consequences. The disappearance of a young girl seen with one of the murdered officials leads to Batman visiting local gangster Oswald Cobblepot, as Cobblepot may be involved since it affects his drug sales. He also meets the partner of the missing girl, Selina Kyle. Understandably, she also wants vengeance and agrees to help Batman, who then finds out that she is actually Catwoman.

The twisty-turny tale involves corrupt police involved with gangsters and the revelation that the person committing all of the crimes is The Riddler, determined to wreak vengeance on the corrupt elements of Gotham. We later learn that this includes the Wayne family.

In the final part of the film the Riddler is determined to wash Gotham clean of all of its allegorical dirt and attempts to flood the city by setting off a number of bombs around the city. Batman attempts to stop it.