Congratulations to Duncan Lunan for being Short-Listed for the Analog Award Duncan was short-listed in the 'Best Science Fact' article category. For his 2023 article 'Astronautical Explanations for 'Oumuamua'.

Future SF Worldcon bids and seated Worldcons currently running with LGBT+ freedom percentage (Equaldex.com ) scores in bold, include for:- - Glasgow, Great Britain in 2024 (seated Worldcon) 82% 2025 - Brisbane, Australia in 2025 - Now 2028 - Seattle, WA, USA in 2025 (seated Worldcon) 82% 2026 - Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in 2026 ( civil rights concerns noted two years ago ) - Cairo, Egypt in 2026 (replaces Jeddah above) 12% - Los Angeles in 2026, USA 82% - Orlando in 2026, USA 82% - Nice, France in 2026 - Bid folded 2027 - Tel Aviv in 2027, Israel 74% - Montreal, Canada 83% 2028 - Brisbane, Australia in 2028 84% (but is so silent it might have died) - Kampala, Uganda in 2028 (all be there civil rights concerns *) 15% 2029 - Dublin in 2029, Republic of Ireland 74% 2031 - Texas in 2031, USA 54% The LGBT+ equality percentages come from File770 which in turn came from Tammy Coxon pointing out the Equaldex.com equality rankings. We added the UK score that was not included in the original File770 August 2022 posting. *Uganda has recently passed an Anti-Homose Χ uality Bill that can mean life imprisonment for those that identify as gay and in certain circumstances the death penalty. Apparently there is a lot of blackmail with criminals threatening to report people as gay unless they are paid. Individuals or institutions which support or fund LGBTQAI+ rights’ activities or organisations, or publish, broadcast and distribute pro-gay media material and literature, also face prosecution and imprisonment. Some are arguing that the bill is unnecessary as its elements are already enshrined in Ugandan law.

The Transatlantic Fan Fund vote results have been announced: Sarah Gulde wins ! The Transatlantic Fan Fund (TAFF) is an annual Fan Fund to subsidise an SF fan from either N. America or Europe to attend a major convention in the other continent. This year's TAFF race was from N. America to Europe so Sarah Gulde will be attending the Glasgow Worldcon (see earlier items above ). Fans vote for candidates paying a minimum £3, €3, US$4 voting fee which goes into the pot to subsidise the winner's trip. For some unknown reason this year saw a bumper of ineligible votes due to no accompanying payment, otherwise there was a healthy response. An auction at this year's Eastercon (of which we hope to have a con report next edition) raised a further £754 that was split between the three extant European participating Fan Funds and the ever-so worthy SF Encyclopaedia . To find out more about TAFF visit taff.org.uk .

There's a new Worldcon bid for 2027 . Montréal, Canada, has launched a bid for the 2027 Worldcon. This goes up against an extant bid for Tel Aviv, Israel. Canada has the following Freedom and democracy scores: Freedom in the World Index 98% Democracy index 9.24 Press Freedom index 83.53% LGBT+ Rights Equaldex 83% Index of Economic Freedom 73.7%

The 2026 Worldcon to be held in Los Angeles, USA . The 2024 Worldcon in Glasgow will be running the site selection ballot for the 2026 Worldcon. The World SF Society (WSFS) rules – under which the Worldcons are 'supposed' to be run – stipulates that the due paperwork for prospective bids must be submitted by a specific date, 180 days prior to the Worldcon at which the ballot is conducted. That date has now passed and the Glasgow Worldcon has announced that the only official bid is for Los Angles and so that will almost certainly win (unless 'None of the Above' wins). (It should be noted that the Worldcon has a tradition of allowing joke spoof bids on the ballot, but these can be safely ignored.) Having said all of this, is it worth voting? Well, one obvious answer is 'no' as it is a one horse race. But another is also 'no'. Recent Worldcons have gone their own sweet way without due regard to either Worldcon fandom or WSFS rules. For example: the 2023 Chengdu Worldcon changed the venue and date of its convention from those they gave on its bid-to-host documents once it won the bid; the 2024 Glasgow Worldcon will it seems not be sending paper publications (the programme book) to Supporting Members and no-show Attending Members as it is obliged to under WSFS rules; and apparently Hugo Award administrators can remove finalists from the Award's short-lists should they wish . So, hey, in today's Worldcon-running community anything goes, sod the rules and fu¢k the rest of SF fandom: Worldcons have become unfannish … In short, no point and no need to bother to site select vote!

The Glasgow Worldcon Chair has confirmed the con's publication policy . At the time of writing, Glasgow does not seem to be collecting registrants postal addresses and its policy seems to that it will not be mailing no-show registrants physical copies as it is required to by the World SF Society constitution and Business Meetings Rulings of Continuing Effect. This, we opined in last season's news page editorial , is decidedly unfannish. So two of us separately asked Glasgow what was its publications policy. We were essentially told: - Printed copies of the programme schedule (in the form of a grid and a text description - but not a fully-formed pocket programme book as of old) will be available at the con for anyone that wants one - just turn up and ask - The souvenir book will be available to download by any member - Proper printed copies of the souvenir book can be collected at the con and anyone who can't make it can ask somebody to pick it up for them (here the wording is not precise so this might include collecting a printed copy for a supporting member?) This is a more detailed and helpful response that one previously received from one of the convention's Division Heads. We have not had explicitly confirmation that physical copies of the Souvenir Programme book would be mailed to Supporting Members (and no show Attending Members). This is not a point of pedantry but one of concern as the World SF Society (WSFS) constitution and matters of continuing effect stipulate that physical copies should be mailed if requested. Why is adherence to the constitution important? Well, for example we have seen what happens when the Hugo Award is not administered as per the rules . Recently academia has seen a related digital-versus-physical publication issue in that a quarter of academic digital papers seem to be disappearing from official archives! See the coverage in our General Science section below . ++++ Also, see Peter's article on the Glasgow 2024 publication policy .

The registration rates have changed for the 2024 Worldcon in Glasgow (as of 1st March 2024) . Such increases are usual in the two years between a Worldcon winning their site selection bid and the event itself. The way to view it is not as increases but that early registrants get a discount on the final rate. This is because a Worldcon needs funds early so as to have liquidity. The registration rates went up in March by very roughly 10%: see their website (located on our 2024 convention diary - our current diary page is here ). The bad news is that the membership instalment plan has closed. Well, this was to be expected as the idea of an instalment plan is to spread out registration costs over a long period of time, but with just half a year to go to the event there is not enough time now left to make an instalment plan useful. Supporting membership (the membership for those not attending but who wish to nominate for the Hugos) does not appear on the Glasgow Worldcon press release but according to the World SF Society (WSFS) constitution, under whose auspices Worldcon is run, supporting memberships should be available up to the next but one Worldcon site selection vote taking place. Having said that, at the time of writing, it looks like Glasgow will not be following the WSFS constitution and Business Meeting Rules of Continuing Effect in that it appears (two of us have independently asked) that they will not be sending Supporting Members and no-show Attending Members physical publications… and we all know the slippery slope that not following the rules can lead to . ++++ Further details of the Glasgow Worldcon's publication policies below here . Also, see Peter's standalone article on the Glasgow 2024 publication policy .

Progress Report 4 for the 2024 Glasgow Worldcon has been released . Notable content includes virtue signalling in the form of an apology for the previous Worldcon's Hugo Award debacle , which begs the question 'why'? (Glasgow was not involved.) How many are likely to attend? In PR4, the convention organisers forecast between 6,500 and 8,000 attendees. This upper number, if everyone turns up, is probably above the maximum holding capacity for the site. So, there is a chance that they may need to cap in-person attending registrant purchases, if the con is not to get overcrowded. Having a cap to prevent overcrowding is welcome but, given the con's own previous warnings of a large membership hence likely overcrowding the past two Progress Reports , the question arises as to why the convention had a full-page advert in the April edition of SFX magazine? One area of genuine concern is that the convention will be checking identities (IDs) on registration to ensure that only those genuinely registered receive their publications and convention pass. Now, the checking of ID is itself not a problem, what is the way they propose to do it and that is by " be checking this ID against the “First” and “Last” names in [their] database, to check that they match. " The convention commendably warns that this is a very real issue as not everyone uses their official first name (former Prime Minister Gordon Brown for example – Gordon is not his first name) and so the convention's database will not match… The convention does warn that it is therefore vital that the “First” and “Last” names in [registrants] registration record match the names on the ID [registrants] will be using to register . So that those already registered will need to check with the convention that their records are accurate. (For example, one of us registered as a 'friend' at the convention's bid stage when they were not asking for preferred and actual first names.) Finally, the PRs cover artwork is stunning . It is by Chris Baker (a.k.a. Fangorn), one of the Guests of Honour.

The 2024 Glasgow SF Worldcon has announced that Scotland's Astronomer Royal will be an online special guest . Prof Catherine Heymans is the 11th Astronomer Royal for Scotland, appointed b in 2021, the first woman to hold this title in its two-hundred year history. In 2022 she became the youngest person to receive the Royal Astronomical Society's prestigious William Herschel medal for outstanding merit in observational astrophysics. She is a fellow of both the Royal Society of Edinburgh, and the Leopoldina, the National Academies of Scotland and Germany respectively. Her PhD was on gravitational lensing and she currently specialises in weak gravitational lensing.

The death sentence has been given to a Three Body Problem IP development executive in China for murder . Former Yoozoo Games executive Xu Yao was sentenced to death for the 2020 murder of Lin Qi, the founder of the Chinese gaming company that made the Three Body Problem game based on the Hugo-winning SF novel of the same name. The Shanghai First Intermediate People’s Court found that Xu Yao was guilty of poisoning the food of Lin Qi. Apparently, there was a business dispute between the two as to the way management was conducted. Lin died while in the hospital 10 days after, and Xu was arrested shortly thereafter. The court also found that four others fell ill because Xu poisoned drinks in the Yoozoo offices due to disputes with two other company colleagues who fortunately survived. The Yozoo company had made the deal with Netflix to adapt China’s The Three-Body Problem book trilogy, one of two TV adaptations .

SciFidea’s international Dyson Sphere-themed story contest winners announced but no prize money has been given . Judges for the English dimension to the Chinese/Singapore based contest reportedly included: Phoenix Alexander, Neil Clarke, Patrick Nielsen Hayden, Nancy Kress, Derek Kunsken, Robert J. Sawyer, Michael Swanwick, and Liza Groen Trombi – some folk who should perhaps have known better, but then some of them took China's shilling and attended Chengdu…. The contest's funding model was, it might perhaps be considered, a little odd – a person (subscriber) apparently paid to access stories initially at 1 US cent and then if a second person wanted access they paid 2 cents and so forth, with readers (subscribers) owning an intellectual share in the stories (they would make money if, say, the story was turned into a film). Some might say that there was the faint whiff of Ponzi . Others that it was riding the coat-tails of the recent boom in China's SF books being turned into films and TV series. Apparently, SciFidea has now gone bankrupt so it is all rather moot.

Adrian Tchaikovsky will not be publicly recognising his Hugo win . Following the Hugo scandal Adrian has decided not to acknowledge his 2023 Hugo win for 'Best Series' on his website or mini-biography. Ditto Samantha Wells is removing references to her Hugo win for 'Best Short Story' from her biog and PR. Alas a mention of it is already on the cover of her latest book as that had already gone to press.

Fallout from Hugo statistics debacle and the China Tianwen Award launch sees censure and changes at the World SF Society (WSFS) . This year's Head of Hugo Award administration has been censured and has resigned as a director of the body that services the WSFS. The director of this body's Board has also been reprimanded but for a different reason and has resigned as its Chair. That individual will remain on the Board and it should be noted he has done much good work over the years for WSFS. A Chinese member of the Hugo Administration Committee of the Chengdu Worldcon has also been censured. The western Co-Chair of the Chengdu Worldcon has also been censured. WSFS, however, did not explain what happened with this year Hugo Award nominating statistics. Instead, they referred interested parties to enquire of the (now discredited) Hugo team running this year's Hugo Awards at the Chengdu Worldcon. So, no WSFS ownership of the problem. Here, no doubt WSFS standing committees will say 'but we have no authority'… You can't make this stuff up… (There is a more detailed report as well as plenty of interesting and telling comments over at the File770 daily SF fan blog .)

Investment deals valued at approximately 8 billion yuan (£872,000 / US$1.09 billion) were signed during the 81st World Science Fiction Convention (Worldcon) held in Chengdu . The deals reported by the organisers of the first Industrial Development Summit held at the Worldcon included 21 SF/F industry projects involving companies that produce films, parks, and immersive sci-fi experiences. Others were related to the development of melodramas, games, and the metaverse. The deals included a with a 1-billion-yuan investment, for the "Three-Body Universe Global Headquarters" project that plans to develop games, films, TV shows, brands, and merchandise. A number of the businesses at the SF Industrial Development Summit provided the sponsorship for the Worldcon. It has been reported that from 2018 to 2022, the total revenue of Chengdu's sci-fi industry reached 127.63 billion yuan, boasting an average annual growth rate of 19.11%. In 2022 alone, the revenue from Chengdu's sci-fi industry (excluding equipment manufacturing) stood at 20.02 billion yuan, making up 22.81% of the national total. ( See Rui, Z. (2023) US$1.1B deals signed at Worldcon's 1st industrial development summit. China.org.cn. . www.china.org.cn/arts/2023-10/23/content_116768150.htm )

A new China Tianwen Award has been launched that seemingly rides on the coattails of the Hugo Award . The Tianwen Global Science Fiction Literature Prize aims to encourage new and young writers, focusing on their innovative literary works and expression of new cultural fields. Those behind the award say: ''It will serve as an important supplement to the prestigious Hugo Awards and contribute to the diversity of the Hugo culture". It is this apparent link to the Hugos, and that the Award's launch saw a Hugo Award administrator in attendance on the stage, that has caused concern.

The 2023 Hugos scandal… (Which by now most of you know all about it, but for the record…) What it seems happened ! Chris M. Barkley and Jason Sanford did the SF community a great service in pulling together an analysis of what happened following a whistle-blow that included the release of Hugo Administrator e-mails and spreadsheets of the voting results. It transpired that three things were going on. First , a senior and western Hugo administrator decided to have all the works and people nominated for a Hugo vetted for his perceived likely-to-cause-offence to the Chinese authorities reasons. This included works' references to China but here, strangely, did not take into account whether or not the work had already been allowed to see print in China as happened with one work that had been barred – Babel by R. F. Kuang. Second , it appears that some works were removed due to perceived 'slate' voting. However, while discouraged, slate voting is not against the Hugo Award rules and, besides, the slate in question (by the Chinese magazine Science Fiction World ) was not a slate but a recommended reading list. Besides, back in 2016 the Worldcon SF community took steps to address slating with what is called the 'E Pluribus Hugo' (EPH) measure employed during the initial nominating process. Finally, third , it appears that some of the Chinese Hugo administrators might have barred a work due to commercial interests: the barring, it seems, helped a publisher sponsor who had an author's work nominated. Writers affected by this whole debacle include: Neil Gaiman, R. F. Kuang, Xiran Jay Zhao and Paul Weimer. Also affected were this year's Hugo 'winners' as clearly in a number of categories rivals and their associated votes were ignored so undermining winning validity: already Adrian Tchaikovsky and Samantha Wells who won Hugos have announced that they will not be recognising these as genuine wins .

The 2024 Nebula Awards short-lists have been announced . The two principal category short-lists were for the following: Best Novel The Saint of Bright Doors by Vajra Chandrasekera The Water Outlaws by S. L. Huang Translation State by Ann Leckie The Terraformers by Annalee Newitz Shigidi and the Brass Head of Obalufon by Wole Talabi Witch King by Martha Wells Ray Bradbury Nebula Award for Dramatic Presentation Nimona The Last of Us : “Long, Long Time” Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse The Boy and the Heron Back in January ( 2024 ) we rated Translation State by Anne Leckie and The Terraformers by Annalee Newitz as two of our eight Best Novels of 2023 . Also back in January we rated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as one of our ten Best Films of 2023 .

The 2024 British SF Awards have been announced . The BSFA Awards announcement were made at this year's Eastercon in Telford. The winners were: Best Novel : The Green Man’s Quarry by Juliet McKenna Best Short Fiction : “How to Raise a Kraken in Your Bathtub” by P. Djèlí Clark Best Shorter Fiction : “And Put Away Childish Things” by Adrian Tchaikovsky Best Audio Fiction : The Dex Legacy by Emily Inkpen Best Artwork : Cover of The Surviving Sky by Leo Nicholls Best Collection ( sic ): The Best of British Science Fiction 2022 edited by Donna Scott Best Non-Fiction (Long) : A Traveller in Time: The Critical Practice of Maureen Kincaid Speller edited by Nina Allan Best Short Non-Fiction : Project Management Lessons from Rogue One by Fiona Moore Best Translated Short Fiction : “Vanishing Tracks in the Sand” by Jana Bianchi, translation by Rachael Amoruso Best Fiction For Younger Readers : The Library of Broken Worlds by Alaya Dawn Johnson.

The 2024 Hugo short-list has been announced for 2023 works . As usual we report only the most popular Hugo categories: this year these are those categories that had over 700 people submitting nominations. Best Novel The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi by Shannon Chakraborty The Saint of Bright Doors by Vajra Chandrasekera Some Desperate Glory by Emily Tesh Starter Villain by John Scalzi Translation State by Ann Leckie Witch King by Martha Wells Best Novella "Life Does Not Allow Us to Meet" by He Xi Mammoths at the Gates by Nghi Vo The Mimicking of Known Successes by Malka Older Rose/House by Arkady Martine "Seeds of Mercury" by Wang Jinkang Thornhedge by T. Kingfisher Best Novelette I AM AI by Ai Jiang "Introduction to 2181 Overture , Second Edition" by Gu Shi "Ivy, Angelica, Bay" by C.L. Polk "One Man's Treasure" by Sarah Pinsker "The Year Without Sunshine" by Naomi Kritzer Best Short Story "Answerless Journey" by Han Song "Better Living Through Algorithms" by Naomi Kritzer "How to Raise a Kraken in Your Bathtub" by P. Djèlí Clark "The Mausoleum's Children" by Aliette de Bodard "The Sound of Children Screaming" by Rachael K. Jones ("Tasting the Future Delicacy Three Times") by Baoshu (in Chinese) Best Related Work All These Worlds: Reviews & Essays by Niall Harrison (Chinese Science Fiction: An Oral History, vols 2 and 3) edited by Yang Feng (in Chinese) A City on Mars by Kelly Weinersmith & Zach Weinersmith The Culture: The Drawings by Iain M. Banks ( Discover X ) by Tina Wong (in Chinese) A Traveller in Time: The Critical Practice of Maureen Kincaid Speller, by Maureen Kincaid Speller edited by Nina Allan Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form Barbie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Nimona Poor Things Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ( The Wandering Earth II ) (in Chinese) Other category (short-list information) – those categories with less than 700 nominating votes – can be found at thehugoawards.org . ++++ Last year's principal category Hugo short-listed works here .

For a reminder of the top films in 2023 (and earlier years) then check out our top Science Fiction Films annual chart. This page is based on the weekly UK box office ratings over the past year up to Easter. You can use this page if you are stuck for ideas hiring a DVD for the weekend.

Film background : Whatever happened to the BOMB from Beneath the Planet of the Apes ? Dan Monroe reveals all in an episode of Movies, Music & Monsters .

Film background : Whatever happened to the Time Machine from The Time Machine ? Found out what happened to the prop and other The Time Machine trivia (such as the civil defence uniform was re-purposed as the spaceship crew uniform in Forbidden Planet ).

Film trailer : A new Beetlejuice trailer is now out. Beetlejuice is back! Oscar-nominated, singular creative visionary Tim Burton and Oscar nominee and star Michael Keaton reunite for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited sequel to Burton's award-winning Beetlejuice. It is set to be released on 6th September ( 2024 ).

Film trailer : A new Alien: Romulus trailer is now out. The film launches 16th August ( 2024 ). While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

Film trailer : Netflix's Atlas trailer is now out. Atlas follows the titular character Atlas Shepherd (Jennifer Lopez), a government data analyst with a healthy distrust of Artificial Intelligence. However, after a mission to capture a rogue robot from her past goes wrong, she soon finds herself having to trust AI in order to save humanity. If Artificial Intelligence wrote propaganda, this is probably what it would sound like… The film is released 24th May ( 2024 ).

Film trailer : The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes trailer is now out. This is set several generations in the future following Caesar's reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

A new Matrix film is in the offing . Warner Brothers are reported to have agreed for Drew Goddard to write and direct this new The Matrix offering which will be the first in the franchise not to have Lana and Lilly Wachowski's direct influence, though Lana Wachowski is acting as an executive producer. Drew Goddard is known for his work on Buffy the Vampire series, Cabin in the Woods and World War Z . He also garnered an Oscar nomination for adapting Andy Weir's novel The Martian for the big screen. The Matrix (1999) was short-listed for a Hugo: it would have won on a first-past-post basis but that year the Hugo adopted the 'Australian' system of preferential voting with voters ranking their choices ( Galaxy Quest won that year.) In the broader world, the film grossed £370 million (US$467 million). There were two subsequent films made back-to-back: The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions . Yet while the original pointed to a deeper, SFnal story, these later offering ignored the exploration of this fall-of-humanity, apocalyptic backdrop in favour of eye-candy special effects and quasi-religious, woo-woo explanations. (Neither the latter two films were short-listed for a Hugo.) Fans will hope that this new offering builds on the first film and ignores the latter two.

A new dinosaur film is in the offing . David Robert ( It Follows ) Mitchell is said to direct. Apparently, it will be set in the 1980s and Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway are reportedly set to star. Warner Brothers will reportedly be releasing it.

There may be a new Evil Dead film !? Last year's Evil Dead Rise did well at the box office so the news that there may be a new spin-off film should not come as a surprise. It will apparently be directed by France's Sebastien ( Infested ) Vanicek and is said to have an appropriately French take with some English speaking French actors in the cast. The film's producers include Sam Raimi but Vanicek will have substantive creative control.

There may be two new Predator films !? OK, the Hollywood rumour mill is in overdrive and usually – because we are a seasonal and a long-term site – we tend to ignore day-to-day tittle-tattle. However, the word here is perhaps a little stronger and the box-office take for the latest films do make a supportive case. Go back nearly two decades and Aliens vs. Predator barely made it into that year's SF box office top ten (the film's lighting was way too dark even if the film had its moments). Then came Predators and Predator . The latter which did make it at least for a couple of week's into the top five of the British Isles top 10 box office but not that year's overall SF top ten. More successful was Prey (2022) prequel, though that was mainly shown on the streaming platform Hulu. Prey was set in the early days of the wild west (1719) with the alien hunter finding a suitable foe, a female Comanche hunter. The popularity of the film (it broke numerous streaming records for the streamer) was sufficient enough that there is talk that 20th Century may want to see Prey director, Dan Trachtenberg, make two Predator films: Prey 2 a direct sequel and another film titled Prey: Badlands . Badlands refers to the Badlands of North America, which are in present-day South Dakota. What we do not know is whether Predator: Badlands will be set in the present day (with Easter eggs from Prey or whether it will be rolled into the prequel to become Prey 2 . Time will tell.

The Dead Zone may about to be remade . Based on the Stephen King story, this film will be a remake of the Cronenberg 1983 cinematic adaptation. In it an accident victim gains psychic powers that reveal, when he touches someone, aspects of their future. And so cue a US Presidential candidate who will potentially spark a nuclear war in the future.

The Blob may about to be remade . David Goyer and Keith Levine are hoping to produce a new version of the 1958 film about a large, alien mass of gunk that absorbs all in its path and grows. Bullets wont stop it… There was a 1978 sequel Beware! The Blob and also a remake in 1988 directed by Chuck Russell. David Bruckner is set to direct this new remake….

Attack of the 50 Foot Woman may be about to be remade . The 1958 original film told of a wealthy heiress who has a close encounter with an enormous alien and subsequently grows into a giant… That film was directed by Nathan Juran and starred Allison Hayes, William Hudson and Yvette Vickers. It looks like Tim ( Mars Attacks , Sleepy Hollow ) Burton is set to direct – presumably after his next film the Beetlejuice sequel . The Attack of the 50 Foot Woman remake has a script by Gillian ( Gone Girl ) Flynn. ++++ Gillian Flynn has adapted her novel Dark Places as an HBO mini-series series. She will also be its co-producer and co-show-runner.

The Dreadful , a new gothic horror, is coming . The film will reportedly feature Game of Thrones co-stars Sophie ( X-Men: Dark Phoenix ) Turner and Kit Harington. It is written and directed by Natasha Kermani, and takes place against the backdrop of England's 15th-century Wars of the Roses civil war.

A new Star Wars film for the cinema is coming: The Mandalorian & Grogu . This will be the first Star Wars film for the cinema since The Rise of Skywalker (2019). Apparently the film has a low budget in Star Wars terms: The Rise of Skywalker reportedly cost about £240 million (US$300m). It is rumoured that the budget for The Mandalorian & Grogu is somewhere around £96 million (US$120m). Grogu is the Mandalorian's apprentice. It also has a short shooting window of just four months! Disney has had a financially difficult couple of years and so seems to be seeking to ensure some profitability.

The next Supergirl will be Milly ( House of the Dragon ) Alcock . She previously played the young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon . Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has no official director attached but Matthew ( Stardust / X-Men: First Class / Argylle ) Vaughn has spoken about the timing of the announcement of casting the film's lead as usually the director has a say. It may be that the reason for this is that Milly Alcock will appear as Supergirl in the forthcoming Superman: Legacy . Vaugn has not ruled out he would consider directing Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow if asked… So who knows what will happen?

Ryan Coogler's vampire film to star Michael B. Jordan and, yes, Michael B. Jordan ! Ryan Coogler's forthcoming vampire film (as yet untitled) from Warner Brothers will see Michael B. Jordan play two individual vampires. The film is rumoured to be set in the 1930s.

The Fantastic Four gains its four leads cast members . In addition to Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/the Invisible Woman we now have The Last of Us’ Pedro Pascal starring as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, The Bear’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing and Joseph Quinn ( Stranger Things ) will play Johnny Storm/The Human Torch.

How to Train Your Dragon live-action remake gains cast . Dean DeBlois, who co-wrote and directed the original animated trilogy, is helming the new feature for Universal Pictures, returning as writer, director and producer. Nick Frost has reportedly joined the cast playing a Viking, along with Mason Thames and Nico Parker playing the young teens who befriend dragons, Hiccup and Astrid. The Train Your Dragon films are based on the books by Cressida Cowell.

Tron: Ares gains cast . We previously reported that this film was coming . The cast includes: Gillian Anderson, Evan Peters, Cameron Monaghan, and Sarah Desjardins. The original Tron (1982) starred Jeff Bridges as video game creator Kevin Flynn who got sucked into a video game. Then there was the 2010 sequel Tron: Legacy . The story now continues with this new film.

The Bride of Frankenstein to see Christian Bale as the monster . We previously reported that this was being remade . Director Maggie Gyllenhaal has got her husband, Peter Sarsgaard, on the cast. Christian Bale is to play the monster. Also on the cast are Penelope Cruz (who will play the bride), Jessie Buckley, and Annette Bening. Filming has just started. The plot apparently sees a lonely Frankenstein monster travels to 1930s Chicago to seek the aide of a Dr. Euphronius in creating a companion for himself. The two reinvigorate a murdered young woman and the Bride is born. She is beyond what either of them intended, igniting a combustible romance, the attention of the police and a wild and radical social movement…

The Highlander re-boot film is back, and further along development . We reported back in 2007 and then again in 2008 an attempt to bring the 1986 film back with a re-boot. It looks like, if that is things pan out, Henry Cavill will starring and Chad Stahelski directing. Rumour has it (and it is only 'rumour') that it may look at the events leading up to the oringial film's 'The Gathering', where remaining immortals battle for ultimate power… Summit Entertainment first bought the rights to Highlander in 2008 but since then, as the film went through the usual tortuous 'development hell' the film changed its putative director (twice) and star. However, it now seems that Henry Cavill is in actual training for the role. Lionsgate Motion Picture Group have now inherited the rights. It is said that filming will hopefully commence later this year ( 2024 ) with a tentative slated release in 2026.

Two 28 Days Later sequels are being contemplated ! What? Gasp! Shock…! OK, the good news – Director Danny Boyle and writer Alex ( Ex Machina ) Garland have come together to write and direct the 28 Days Later (2002) sequels: well, it looks like Danny Boyle will only direct the first. Cillian Murphy (recently a star in the multi-award-winning Oppenheimer and who was the protagonist in the first 28 Days film) is also coming back from the original but this time as an executive producer – we do not yet know if he will be in the cast…. Reminder, we have already had a pseudo-sequel 28 Weeks Later (2007).

Star Trek prequel film may be coming with director Toby Haynes . J. J. Abrams is producing, Toby Haynes, of course, is noted for directing Andor and the (current?) scriptwriter is a script by Seth Grahame-Smith. The film will be a prequel to Abrams' Star Trek trilogy (the last of which being Star Trek: Beyond (2016)) and is unconnected to the putative, possible forthcoming Star Trek 4 film.

Marvel's Kang is now in doubt following star's assault conviction . Just hours after Jonathan Majors was conviction for assault and harassment against his girlfriend, he was dropped by Marvel. After his arrest, Majors was dropped from other film and TV projects and even his own agency, but Disney and Marvel held off until after the conviction. Now there are doubts as to whether the film will be made at all any time soon. Speculation has it that Marvel may move on to Doctor Doom . The character Kang the Conqueror (Nathaniel Richards) is a super-villain that first appeared in the Marvel comic The Avengers in 1964. He is a time-traveller, several alternate versions of Kang have appeared throughout Marvel Comics titles over the years, such as Rama-Tut, Immortus, Scarlet Centurion, Victor Timely, Iron Lad, and Mister Gryphon. So it should be easy to re-cast and explain away the change from the character's appearance in the Loki TV series. The character's film debut, played by Jonathan Majors, was in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023).

A prequel film to The Wheel of Time television series planned . The series is based on the book series of the same name by authors Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson. The series has been renewed for a third season. The prequel film will be The Age of Legends . The film will be written by Zack Stentz and directed by Kari Skogland. The story with take place during the Age of Legends and focus on the Forsaken. You can see the The Wheel of Time trailer here .

Exorcist: Deceiver , all change with new director ! The original The Exorcist (1973) was a big hit and so it was hardly a surprise when Universal bought the rights . However, the first of the Exorcist continuation films, Exorcist: Believer (2023) by Director David Gordon Green, reportedly cost US$30 million and made US$135.6 million globally. For comparison, the Blumhouse-produced and more modestly priced Five Nights at Freddy's earned US$137 million domestically (excluding international box office outside the US). David Gordon Green was to direct Exorcist: Deceiver .

Wolf Man , all change with new director and new star ! Back in 2015 Universal decided to re-boot its major horror characters with Universal's Monsters. Only five years earlier than that decision to re-boot Universal Monsters, it had attempted to update the Wolf Man with The Wolfman (2010) but though it had good production standards (hence budget) it failed to do well at the box office with some attributing blame to a suspense-deficient script. Universal's Werewolf: The Beast Among Us (2012) was originally planned as a spin-off from the film but was ultimately unrelated. In 2014, Universal hired Aaron Guzikowski to write the shared universe's reboot of The Wolf Man . David Callaham was brought on board to re-write the script in 2016. Though The Mummy (2017) flopped (so killing that franchise), with the success of The Invisible Man (2020) it was confirmed that a new Wolf Man film had entered development at Universal with Ryan Gosling set to star and in 2021 Derek Cianfrance was set to direct. Then before Christmas 2023 Derek Cianfrance was replaced by director Leigh Whannell and Christopher Abbott would replace Ryan Gosling to star (though Gosling would stay on as an executive producer). Phew.

Maleficent-3 is in the works and Angelina Jolie is onboard . This third film would follow Maleficent: Mistress of Evil , the second film, which is set five years after Maleficent .

Smile 2 is being developed by the original's writer and director . Parker Finn who wrote and directed the first film is doing the second. Not surprising really since the first film grossed over grossed over US$217 million (£173m) for Paramount. The original Smile followed Dr. Rose Cotter's (Sosie Bacon) life as it takes a terrifying turn after witnessing a traumatic incident involving a patient. Unexplained and frightening occurrences start plaguing her existence, plunging her into overwhelming terror.

2000AD's Rogue Trooper film now seems to be moving again with cast announcements . Now, we previously reported half a decade ago that Rogue trooper would be coming to the small screen . Separately, around that time Duncan ( Moon & Source Code ) Jones hinted that he was involved in a putative Rogue Trooper film. Rebellion ( 2000AD's publisher) and Liberty Films are behind the film which will be an animation. The cast will include: Aneurin Barnard (as Rogue), Aneurin Barnard, Hayley Atwell, Jack Lowden, Daryl McCormack and Reece Shearsmith. Stop press : The above news is a couple of months old. We have just heard that principal shooting of the film has been completed. The rest of 2024 sees the animation process. A release in 2025 is expected.

Superman Legacy filming has started . Last autumn we noted that David Corenswet was to star . We now know that Rachel Brosnahan is playing Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult, Lex Luthor. James Gunn has assured folk that Superman Legacy is not yet another origin story and instead will pick up Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. The character is described as the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned. The film is currently slated for a summer 2025 release.

Mothership filming has completed but the film has been scrapped . The film, starring Halle Berry, has been scrapped by Warner Brothers, apparently for tax write-off purposes. Since 2022, Warner Brothers has scrapped three films: John Cena’s Coyote vs. Acme , the US$90 million £72m) budgeted DC Batgirl and the animated Scoob! Holiday Haunt , all for the tax reasons. The film concerned Sara Morse and her children who, following the disappearance of her husband, discover an extraterrestrial object underneath their home..

Dune: Part 2 is a huge success which, strangely, makes it surprising that the Lynch Dune (1984) film bombed at the box office ! Let's be clear, Dune: Part 2 is excellent and visually stunning. Having said that, if you do not know of the Hugo and Nebula winning novel (1965) or seen the David Lynch Dune (1984) film you are likely to be lost as so much is packed in. This was evidenced by one of our party that went to see the film not having been exposed to either the novel or the 1984 film: she was somewhat bemused. Indeed, those of us who had read the novel (admittedly decades ago) also got a little lost on some of the finer detail. For example, blink and you'll miss the reference that Gurney Halleck survived the Harkonnen attack and became a smuggler. Similarly, while the Kwisatz Haderach (the goal of the Bene Gesserit breeding programme and a previously unknown male Reverend Mother) does get a couple of mentions, you do need to be paying close attention to pick up on it. The other thing is that unlike Lynch's Dune (1984) film, the two Denis Villeneuve Dune films are arguably less faithful to the original novel. For example, neither mention the novel's "weirding way" Bene Gesserit fighting technique or the Spacing Guild navigators, and this last is sort of crucial as that is the key reason why the spice melange is so important: it enables (severely mutated) humans warp space, hence allow interstellar travel. The 1984 film lost money (budget ~US$41 million, revenue ~US$31 million) and got mostly bad critic reviews despite it going on to become something of a cult film. Conversely the 2021 Dune made a profit (budget ~US$165 million, revenue ~US$435) and the 2024 Dune Part 2 within just three weeks of its general release made a clear profit (budget US$190 million, revenue US$513 million)! So, why did the 1987 film do so badly? Well, dive into that film's box office revenue detail a little way and all becomes clear. That film had a budget of about US$41 million (US$133 million in 2024 money) but made just US$31 million (US$100.5 million in 2024 money). And here's the thing, of that box office revenue only just 0.2% (US$55,300, or US$180,000 in 2024 money) was made outside the US! Typically, a film would make as much if not more outside N. America: Dune (2021) grossed US$110 million in the United States and Canada, and US$324.8 million in other countries! So, why did Dune (1984) not sell at all well outside N. America? We cannot say for certain, but it seems likely that Universal, having made a slight loss on the N. American domestic market decided not to spend the promotional budget for its international distribution. Perhaps it was more cost-effective to write it off against tax? A shame, because if it had, it might have broken even if not made a profit!

The Philip K. Dick Science Fiction Film Festival has announced the award winners for its eleventh annual incarnation . Excluding things like the short film category, the principal two SF category wins were: Best PKD Feature : Creep Box (USA) A scientist uses groundbreaking technology to communicate with the deceased but once he is through the looking glass, there is no turning back… Best Sci-Fi Feature : Quantum Suicide (Canada) A lone physicist builds a particle accelerator in his garage and embarks on a quest to understand the nature of reality. In the process of his experiments he suffers radiation poisoning, loses his vision and alienates his partner, who eventually leaves him. But in his obsession, he finds clarity and the key to understanding our reality. There is one final test he must perform…

Star Trek: Discovery has its final season dropped a week or so ago . The fifth and final season will find Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the crew of the USS Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well… dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it… The season can be streamed on Paramount+ but for the rest of us we have to seek out the DVD.

Star Trek's Scotty to be played by a Scot for the first time . Previously the role has been filled by Canadian actor James Doohan and Englishman Simon Pegg. Now the Scottish actor Martin Quinn is portraying a younger version of the character in the prequel series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds . Doohan played the Scottish spaceship engineer in the original series and seven Star Trek films before Pegg took on the role for director J. J. Abrams' reboots from 2009.

Book of Eli may have a prequel TV series . The TV series is a prequel to the 2010 post-apocalyptic action film that starred Denzel Washington and will feature a young Eli. It is set close to the nuclear war, the aftermath of which was the setting for the original film. Gary Whitta is behind the putative series with Alcon Entertainment producing. The film Book of Eli was distributed by Warner Bros which is not involved in the TV prequel, and earned US$157.1 million (£125.7m) on a reported budget of US$80 million (£64m).

The Avengers might be returning ? The 1960s British spy fantasy. The original series saw Patrick Macnee as secret agent John Steed, with a series of side-kicks: Honor Blackman, Dame Diana Rigg, and Linda Thorson. There was also a 1970s re-boot series, The New Avengers with Joanna Lumely and Gareth Hunt accompanying Macnee. StudioCanal is behind the reboot.

The Harry Potter TV series progresses . Since the announcement of a Harry Potter television series plans have developed. It looks like they are going to devote one of the Potter novels to each season. So with ten novels this looks like a decade long project. Apparently Warner Brothers Discovery are hoping for a 2026 launch on Max (formerly HBO Max and Discovery+).

Grotesquerie , a new horror series is coming . Ryan ( American Horror Story ) Murphy is developing Grotesquerie for FX. It will star Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, and Lesley Manville, and apparently explores mean world syndrome. It is expected to premiere towards the end of the year ( 2024 ).

Earth Abides , the George R. Stewart’s novel, is to become a TV series . It is a 'quiet Earth' novel with the geologist protagonist awaking from a coma to find that there is no one left alive but him… Production has in fact already started and they are hoping that MGM+ will have a late 2024 launch of the six-episode mini-series.

Neuromancer , the William Gibson novel, is to become a TV series . Apple TV has green-lit an adaptation of the William Gibson novel Neuromancer . It will be a 10-episode series. Graham Roland and J. D. Dillard will jointly helm.

Swan Song , the Robert McCammon novel, is to become a TV series . Following a nuclear war, the remaining citizens must fight to stay alive in a wasteland born of rage and fear, populated by monstrous creatures and marauding armies. The Swan Song novel won the 1987 Bram Stoker award, tying with Stephen King’s Misery . Monarch Media are developing the series.

Bewitched is being rebooted yet again ! Sony Pictures Television is behind the move. Writer-producer Judalina ( The Boys /Apple TV's The Flash ) Neira is reportedly onboard. Originally the comedy fantasy series Bewitched ran for eight seasons on ABC from 1964-'72. It concerned Samantha, a witch married to an ordinary, unsuspecting mortal man, Darrin. A short-lived spinoff about Samantha’s daughter, Tabitha, ran on ABC in 1977. It also made the big screen adaptation with Columbia Pictures’ 2005 film starring Nicole Kidman and Will Ferrell.

Wizards Of Waverly Place to get a sequel series . Wizards of Waverly Place was an American fantasy teen sitcom created by Todd J. Greenwald that aired on Disney Channel for four seasons (2007 – 2012). The series centres on Alex Russo (Selena Gomez), a teenage wizard living on the titular street in the Greenwich Village section of New York City, who undertakes training alongside her siblings, Justin (David Henrie) and Max (Jake T. Austin), who are also equipped with magical abilities. Disney has commissioned a sequel series pilot. Selena Gomez will be a guest star, reprising her role, in the pilot. David Henrie reprises his role of Justin Russo and, if the pilot is a success, will be a regular on the series.

Murderbot TV series coming . Based on the Martha Wells Hugo Award winning ('Best Series') novels, the 10 episode series is coming to Apple+. It stars Alexander ( Infinity Pool ), Skarsgård, Sabrina ( Joy Ride ) Wu, Tattiawna ( Orphan Black: Echoes ) Jones, Akshay ( Polite Society ) Khanna and Tamara ( Outer Range ) Podemski. The series concerns a self-hacking security android who is horrified by human emotion yet drawn to its vulnerable 'clients'. Murderbot must hide its free will and complete a dangerous assignment when all it really wants is to be left alone to watch futuristic soap operas and figure out its place in the universe…

The Last Of Us Part II gets a key additional cast member . HBO's The Last Of Us season 2 is called The Last Of Us Part II . It sees a controversial character Amy, a skilled soldier whose black-and-white view of the world is challenged as she seeks vengeance for those she loved. The Last of Us Part II begins roughly five years after the events of the first game/season. Kaitlyn Dever will be playing Abby and apparently the character has generated a fair bit of misogynistic trolling in the US. Apparently some thought that the original game was pushing a woke anti-Christian agenda.

Daredevil: Born Again to see Wilson Bethel return as Bullseye . The Disney+ forthcoming series Daredevil: Born Again sees Wilson Bethel, who played Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye on Netflix’s Daredevil, reprise his role. It also features Vincent D’Onofrio reprising his role as mob boss Wilson Fisk a.k.a. Kingpin and Jon Bernthal returning as the Punisher. During the writers strike there was a bit of an overhaul of the forthcoming series with Dario Scardapane replacing Matt Corman and Chris Ord as the shows helmer. The previous Netflix Daredevil series season 3 trailer here .

Netflix Dark Matter is a new series based on the Blake Crouch novel . Not to be confused with the 2015 TV series based on the 2012 comics, this 2024 series debuts on Apple+ in May. The series will follow Jason Dessen (played by Edgerton), a physicist, professor, and family man who – one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago – is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the mind-bending landscape of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself…. Crouch serves as executive producer, showrunner, and writer so expect it to be faithful to the novel.

Snowpiercer has been resurrected . A spin-off from the film , which itself was an adaptation of the graphic novel, the show ran for three seasons before it was cancelled by TNT in 2022 . And that, we thought, was that. But wait… AMC+ have picked it up. The first three seasons will air on the AMC channel and streaming service in N. America later this year ( 2024 ) and season 4 will drop in 2025. In the British Isles seasons one to three can be streamed on Netflix.

Invasion has been renewed for a third season . Following the first season's streaming success for Apple+, renewal seemed likely. The series follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been renewed for a second season . Following the first season's streaming success for Disney+, renewal seemed likely. The series is based on Rick Riordan's book series that follows 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) coming to terms with his newfound powers when the god Zeus (Lance -- John Wick – Reddick) accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Sadly, Reddick has passed and so the role will have to be re-cast.

Netflix's The Three Body Problem TV series adaptation causes division in China . The issue seems to be the series opening depiction of China's 'Cultural Revolution' that lasted for about a decade from 1966. It saw wealthy citizens, academics and other perceived privileged beaten up and shipped to the countryside to work in the fields. In the Netflix show, at the Tsinghua University in Beijing, a physics professor is brutally beaten to death on stage by his own students and denounced by his colleague and wife, while his daughter Ye Wenjie (played by Zine Tseng) watches in horror…. This scene becomes pivotal to the plot later on in the story. In China, the publisher self-censored burying the scene in the middle of the book, but the western editions has the scene up front at the beginning. However, some in China say that this is Netflix portraying China in a bad light. Others in China say that it was a realistic portrayal of part of China's history. Liu Cixin himself has said that he wanted to open the book with that scene.

Two The Three Body Problem TV series adaptations have launched: one on Netflix and one on Peacock . The much award short-listed novel by Cixin Liu has been adapted twice. Peacock has acquired the 30-episode Chinese adaptation which is – other than the omission of criticism of the China's 'Cultural Revolution' – by far the most faithful to the novel adaptation. The Netflix adaptation has a more international cast and ditches a lot of the science but is less ploddy and does have the novel's criticism of the 'Cultural Revolution' up front.

Game of Thrones prequel series – Aegon’s Conquest – is coming . Apparently Mattson Tomlin is to script adapting the George R. R, Martin Westeros world set series. Set a century before the events of House of the Dragon , Aegon's Conquest will chart the rise of Aegon the First as he, along with his wives Rhaenys and Visenya, unites the Seven Kingdoms under the Targaryen banner through a bloody and brutal campaign. As such it complements House of the Dragon , which shows the eventual decline of the royal house.

The Hedge Knight gets an approximate release date . The Game of Thrones spinoff, HBO's The Hedge Knight is based on Martin’s popular trio of 'Dunk and Egg' novellas, which chronicle the story of 'Dunk' (the future Lord Commander of the Kingsguard, Ser Duncan the Tall) and 'Egg' (the future king Aegon V Targaryen) as they wander Westeros having adventures roughly 100 years before the events of the novels. It looks like it will land on HBO late in 2025. ++++ HBO is also developing a Game of Thrones Aegon’s Conquest prequel series... See the next item…

Wolf Pack has been cancelled after one season . Apparently work on season 2 had already started but Paramount+ has continued its cost-cutting exercise with hundreds of jobs going. Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, Wolf Pack follows a teenage boy, Everett (Armani Jackson), and girl, Blake (Bella Shepard), whose lives are forever changed when a California wildfire awakens the supernatural. Sarah Michelle Gellar also starred in the show as well as was an executive producer. You can see the season one trailer here .

The Boys season 4 comes in June ( 2024 ) . The new season on Amazon Prime sees the world on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscled thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power… You can see the season four trailer here .

Star Wars: The Acolyte series to launch 4th June 2024 . The series is set in the High Republic era, centuries before the events in the principal films. The series will air on Disney+. Trailer here .

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire releases on Star Wars day, May the fourth ( 2024 ) . This Disney+ computer animated, six-part anthology series that is meant to serve as a sequel to Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi . It follows the characters Barriss Offee and Morgan Elsbeth. You can see the trailer here .

BBC U-turns on artificial intelligence policy following mass Doctor Who promotion complaints . The BBC decided to experiment with artificial intelligence (A.I.) in its promotions and decided to trial it with Doctor Who and promote the series collection on BBC iPlayer. A staff member wrote promotional text for promotional e-mails and text messaging and then A.I. was used to suggest alternate messages. These were then used to promote Doctor Who . Apparently the rationale was that Doctor Who was subject-relevant for A.I. usage. This actually is a bit odd as Doctor Who (the character) has repeatedly over the decades said how much he hates A.I., but perhaps what the BBC meant was that Doctor Who is science fiction and A.I. is a genre trope? Anyway, the result was a load of complaints to the BBC and this caused them to announce that they would cease using A.I. in their promotions. Fandom 1, Auntie nil.

The final low-down on Britain's Doctor Who viewing figures now includes 7-day catch-up views . (Our N. American visitors may care to note for comparison the US has five times the population of the UK.) First up, The Goblin Song by Murray Gold reach number one on the iTunes chart on the day of its release and no12 in the official single sales chart that week and number six on the official singles download chart and number four on the official top 40. Doctor Who 'The Star Beast' consolidated at 9.5 million viewers including catch-up. Overnights for 'Wild Blue Yonder' were 4.83 million with 7.14 million adding in 7-day catch-ups. 'The Giggle' obtained 4.62 million overnight and 6.85 million with 7-day catch-ups added in. 'The Church on Ruby Road was the most watched scripted show (which excludes things like the King's address to the nation) on Christmas day with 4.73 million viewers which increased to 7.49 million with 7-day catch-ups added in.

The BBC has been accused of plagiarism for its forthcoming The Ministry of Time series by Spain's El Ministerio del Tiempo broadcaster RTVE . The Spanish series is well established and has twice on Spain's Ignotus Award ( 2016 and 2017 ). The new BBC series has the same title (albeit in English) as the Spanish series and, it is claimed, somewhat similar episode plots… The BBC makes no mention of the Spanish TV series in their own announcement for their own The Ministry of Time . Instead, they say it is based on an as a yet-unpublished novel of the same title by Kaliane Bradley that is due out in May from Hodderscape. If this plagiarism case goes to court it could well become very messy. Agencies that police time is a common SF trope. (To take just one example: Robert Silverberg's Up The Line , 1969.) So, good luck to all involved: we are not going to take sides.

A quick reminder: The Dead Boys launches a couple of weeks after we post this seasonal news page . This is the Netflix adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s Dead Boy Detectives that concerns Edwin and Charles who are best friends, ghosts… and the best detectives on the Mortal plane. They will do anything to stick together – including escaping evil witches, Hell and Death herself. With the help of a clairvoyant named Crystal and her friend Niko, they are able to crack some of the mortal realm’s most mystifying paranormal cases… The series launches 25th April ( 2024 ). You can see the trailer here .

A quick reminder: Fallout launched a couple of days before we posted this seasonal news page . We looked forward to the launch last season and, yes, the wait was almost agonising. The series is based on the popular, role-playing video game franchise, the first of which was released way back in 1997. The TV series is made by Jonathan ( Westworld director) Nolan's Kilter Films and Bethesda Game Studios (the media spin-off company from the firm that currently owns the game). Apparently, Nolan is a fan of the game and so approached Bethesda. (For well over a decade, Bethesda had been reluctant of an adaptation of the game citing the fate of the Doom adaptation.) However, while the series is very faithfully set in the game's world, it is an original story that does not follow the plot lines of any of the Fallout games. The series is set in an alternate history in the aftermath of an apocalyptic nuclear war. This alternate Earth saw advances in nuclear technology after WWII led to the emergence of a retro-futuristic society and a subsequent resource war. The survivors took refuge in luxury fallout bunkers known as Vaults, built to preserve humanity in the event of nuclear annihilation. 219 years later, a young woman leaves behind her home in Vault 33 to venture out into the dangerously brutal, hostile, savage and unforgiving wasteland of a devastated Los Angeles complete with mutants, organised warlords, and much else. Think Mad Max on steroids. At the time of the launch, the unofficial word has it that California has offered Amazon Prime US$25 million (£19.8m) worth of tax credit for a second season. As said, the series is on Amazon Prime, but hopefully there will be a DVD release. You can see the trailer here . (This trailer racked up over 24 million views in one month!)

Who has the right to vote in Heinlein's Starship troopers ? Now, search the internet and you soon get the answer that it is all those who servied in the military or as a government official – even a lowly tax clerk. THIS IS WRONG! And is wrong on two counts as Grammaticus Books notes, taking a well researched dive into the book. You can see the 19-minute video here .

Heinlein's Forgotten MASTERPIECE !!! Starship Troopers , The Moon is a Harsh Mistress , or even Stranger in a Strange Land , are all well known by seasoned SF book readers, but what of Orphan's of the Sky (1941)? Grammaticus Books notes that it is a slim novella but is packed with ideas. It is not the first story about a multi-generational ship but it is a landmark novel given the number of its SF concepts and also its exploration of the multi-generation ship trope. So, why has this book been forgotten? Well, it could be because of its misogynistic content. However, to dismiss this novel on these grounds would be myopic. First, the novel does have a young female support character who has much agency as any of his other novels' protagonists. Second, there is a reason for the misogyny: the novel includes what might happen if we abandon libertarian ideals… You can see the 11-minute video here .

Rating 100 random SF books from the Bookpilled collection . Now, we do not know if you have come across the YouTube Channel Bookpilled Book Pilled but it is the channel of a die hard Science Fiction reader. We do know that many of you SF book readers will know of, if have not read, most of the 100 books that he has just randomly picked from his collection. Here he rates them. Do you agree with him? Disagree with him? Agree with him in part?... You can see the video here .

Voyage to Acturus This Forgotten Masterpiece Inspired Tolkien . There was a period early in the 20th century that gave birth to some now largely forgotten classics. Moid over at Media Death Cult explores this novel from the Shropshire countryside (note the limestone geology). You can see the 8-minute video here .

Heritage Auctions in Dallas, US, has sold a number of comics. A Superman no. 1 went for £2,006,269 (US$2.34 million) . The first Amazing Spider-Man from 1963 in mint condition fetched £1,086,990 (US$1.38m) which is reportedly nearly three times the previous record for that title. Finally, an All-Star Comics no.8, which saw Wonder Woman’s debut, was sold for £1,182.166 (US$1.5m).

A fake Macmillan publishers site has been created by scammers . The fake site is booksmacmillan.com It became active in the New Year. Do not mistake it for the real Macmillan publisher site.

Keanu Reeves and China Miéville team-up to write The Book of Elsewhere . The Book of Elsewhere is set in Keanu Reeves' Brzrkr comic series he created with writer Matt Kindt and artist Ron Garney, published by BOOM! Studios. The novel, Keanu Reeves' debut. It follows an immortal warrior on a millennia-long quest to discover the key to his immortality-and perhaps, a way to free himself from it. It will be published by Del Rey, Penguin Random House's genre imprint, in July ( 2024 ). An audio edition will be released simultaneously by Penguin Random House Audio. Keanu Reeves is noted for being an actor in films such as The Matrix and John Wick franchises. China Miéville is the author of fiction and non-fiction. His novels include The City & The City , Embassytown , Kraken and Railsea . A live-action Netflix film based on the novel starring Keanu Reeves, and an anime spinoff series, is also in development.

Brandon Sanderson breaks crowd-funding record. Again ! By mid-March ( 2024 Brandon Sanderson raised more than US$16 million (£12.8m) on crowd-funding platform BackerKit and so becomes the most successful fundraising effort on the platform so far. But this is not the first Sanderson crowd-funding record-breaking. The year before last he ran the most successful KickStarter campaign to date : US$41.7 million (£32.1m) from over 185,000 sponsors. This new campaign is to fund a leather-bound edition of Words of Radiance , the second book in Sanderson’s fantasy series, 'The Stormlight Archive'.

Tor launches new romantasy and horror imprints . Publisher Macmillan's Pan division's lead SF/F imprint, Tor, is launching two new cousin imprints: Tor Bramble for romantasy will launch in November ( 2024 ), and Tor Nightfire for horror will launch in January ( 2025 ). Tor Bramble will hopefully publish over half a dozen hardback titles a year starting with a title from Mary E. Pearson. Pearson is known for her 'young adult' fiction and this new title, The Courting of Bristol Keats will be her adult debut and is the first in a planned series. Tor Nightfire will offer the full spectrum of horror titles from 'literary' (make your won definition here) to gothic to ghost stories and commercial fiction. It will launch with Grady Hendrix’s new novel Witchcraft for Wayward Girls . Nightfire will also be the home of Pan’s heritage horror authors such as James Herbert. Tor's editors will also service the new imprints. Our regular visitors from the USA may be a little perplexed as to why this is news as they already have had Bramble and Nightfire imprints offshoots of Tor US. This new development further aligns Tor UK, mirroring Tor US. Hopefully this will be a two way street facilitating talent from the UK to the US and vice-versa . Tor has a 5.5% market share of the UK's top 20 SF/F imprints. Compared to the UK's top 20 SF imprints' growth of 25% in 2023 , Tor UK saw a growth of 33%. 2023 was Tor's fifth consecutive year of growth.

UK top 20 SF/F imprints top £38 million (US$47m) sales in 2023 . Leading the pack is: Gollancz with around £5.8m sales and a 11.6% top 20 SF/F imprint market share; followed by Harper Voyager and around £4.5 million sales and 9% market share; next up is J. K. Rowling's Bloomsbury imprint with £4.25m sales and 8.6% top 20 SF/F imprint market share; followed by Orbit (6.9% market share) and Tor 5.5% market share. Gollancz , the British Isles largest SF imprint saw growth of around 4.5% which means that in real terms (allowing for inflation) it kept pace with the cost of living. In addition to some big SF names, Gollancz has a very strong back-list (they can largely thank former staffer Malcolm Edwards ), though the recent SF Gateway maintenance issues may have impeded backlist sales. Newly reprinted backlist titles do not appear in the Gollancz catalogue any more and so it is difficult for us to include them in this seasonal news pages forthcoming books listing. BookScan’s Total Consumer Market (TCM). For Gollancz were that 70% of sales were from books published before 2023. Harper Voyager (who own the rights to Tolkien's Lord of the Rings ) saw growth of around 19%, real-term growth no doubt driven by sales of R. F. Kuang’s Babel (£790,000 worth of publisher receipts). And Harper Voyager also has on its backlist George R. R. Martin (£600,000) and Robin Hobb (£225,000). The surprise entry to the top 20 SF/F imprints of 2023 was Piatkus whose £1.66m publisher's receipts saw an 88% contribution from sales of Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros; its SF/F sales grew by some whopping 2,584%% in 2023, and was surely a one-off? Bloomsbury , the third biggest UK SF/F imprint of 2023 relied on over £3million sales from Rebecca Yarros. Those were how the UK SF/F imprints fared but how about the publishing conglomerates? Well, streets ahead of everyone else was the publisher Hachette (it owns the publishing house Orion that in turn manages the imprint Gollancz, it also owns Quercus (that in turn manages Jo Fletcher's Books), Little Brown (that manages Orbit and Piatkus), and Hodder & Stoughton (that manages Hodderscape), so there's a lot going on at Carmelite House on the northern Thames embankment. (We at SF² Concatenation have often wondered why they don't share their promotional bashes for SF authors to the chain book buyers and SF/F book reviewers?) Hachette leads the UK SFF publishing with £15.2m in total consumer market sales, or a 36.2% share of UK SF/F imprint sales, over double of the second largest conglomerate Harper Collins (that owns Harper Voyager and other imprints that have a sprinkling of genre output). Small print : These figures are publisher receipts. These figures are Nielsen BookScan details and so do not necessarily include all direct sales to customers (that is sales that are not via bookshops and online book-selling platforms). These figures use the publisher's own definition of what is a genre book: some SF/F books may be classified as 'literary' rather than SF/F and some SF horror may be classified as horror rather than SF/F.

The Night Field by Donna Glee Williams, Quercus, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-42270-2. An ecological fable. When Pyn-Poi’s community is torn apart by the arrival of a deadly threat, she takes it upon herself to venture far beyond her homeland to find a way to stop it. Her adventure takes her far beyond the world she knows.

Doctor Who: The Edge of Destruction by David Whitaker, BBC Audio, £14 / £11, Audio-book, ISBN (Digital / CD): 978-1-529-93132-7 / 978-1-529-90933-3. Escaping from their previous adventure on Skaro, the Doctor, Susan, Ian Chesterton (William Russell) and Barbara Wright (Jacqueline Hill) are inside the TARDIS when it appears to be taken over by an outside force. Available from: Audible, Spotify, Apple, and Amazon (in digital or CD).

The Last Murder at the End of the World by Stuart Turton, Bloomsbury, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-526-63495-5. Solve the murder to save what's left of the world. Outside the island there is nothing: the world destroyed by a fog that swept the planet, killing anyone it touched. On the island: it is idyllic. 122 villagers and 3 scientists, living in harmony. The villagers are content to fish, farm and feast, to obey their nightly curfew, to do what they’re told by the scientists. Until one of their beloved scientists is found brutally stabbed to death. And they learn the murder has triggered a lowering of the security system around the island, the only thing that was keeping the fog at bay. If the murder isn’t solved within 92 hours, the fog will smother the island. But the security system has also wiped everyone’s memories of what happened the night before, which means hat someone on the island is a murderer – and they don’t even know it…

Service Model by Adrian Tchaikovsky, Tor, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-04566-2. Billed by the publisher as The Murderbot Diaries meets In the Lives of Puppets . To fix the world they must first break it - further. Humanity is a dying breed, utterly reliant on artificial labour and service. When a domesticated robot gets a nasty little idea downloaded into its core programming, they murder their owner. The robot discovers they can also do something else they never did before: they can run away. Fleeing the household they enter a wider world they never knew existed, where the age-old hierarchy of humans at the top is disintegrating into ruins and an entire robot ecosystem devoted to human wellbeing is having to find a new purpose. Sometimes all it takes is a nudge to overcome the limits of your programming….

Alien Clay by Adrian Tchaikovsky, Tor, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-01374-6. When xeno-biologist Arton Daghdev is exiled to an alien planet, he journeys through a dangerous and hostile wilderness. Yet on his expedition, he uncovers lost alien ruins – and the mysterious builders who abandoned them. Alien Clay is a standalone adventure from master of sci-fi Adrian Tchaikovsky. The planet of Kiln is where the tyrannical Mandate keeps its prison colony, and for inmates the journey there is always a one-way trip. One such prisoner is Professor Arton Daghdev, xeno-ecologist and political dissident. Soon after arrival he discovers that Kiln has a secret. Humanity is not the first intelligent life to set foot there. In the midst a ravenous, chaotic ecosystem are the ruins of a civilization, but who were the vanished builders and where did they go? If he can survive both the harsh rule of the camp commandant and the alien horrors of the world around him, then Arton has a chance at making a discovery that might just transform not only Kiln but distant Earth as well.

The Watchers by A. M. Shine, Aries – Head of Zeus, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-035-90380-1. You can't see them. But they can see you. This forest isn't charted on any map. Every car breaks down at its tree line. Mina's is no different. Left stranded, she is forced into the dark woodland only to find a woman shouting, urging Mina to run to a concrete bunker. As the door slams behind her, the building is besieged by screams. Mina finds herself in a room with a wall of glass, and an electric light that activates at nightfall, when the Watchers come above ground. These creatures emerge to observe their captive humans and terrible things happen to anyone who doesn't reach the bunker in time. Afraid and trapped among strangers, Mina is desperate for answers. Who are the Watchers, and why are they keeping the humans imprisoned, keen to watch their every move?

Doctor Who: The Demons Within by Gary Russell, BBC Audio, £14 / £11, Audio-book, ISBN (Digital / CD): 978-1-529-90934-0 / 978-1-529-90933-3. The year is 1860, and a lonely house stands on a craggy rock in Ayrshire, Scotland. Inside, two men brace themselves against rushing winds, wailing voices and loud, crashing noises. Goats with fire-red eyes bleat relentlessly, and a procession of weird figures appear, apparently from all ages of man. Available from: Audible, Spotify, Apple, and Amazon (in digital or CD).

Disquiet Gods by Christopher Ruocchio, Ad Astra – Head of Zeus, £25, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-803-28760-7. The final Sun Eater novel, following Hadrian Marlowe, 'The Sun Eater', as he completes the history of his controversial life. It has been nearly two hundred years since Hadrian Marlowe assaulted the person of the Emperor and walked away from war. The Galaxy lies in the grip of a terrible plague, and worse, the Cielcin have overrun the realms of men. Now, a messenger has come to Jadd, bearing a summons from the Sollan Emperor. HAPSIS, the Emperor’s secret first-contact intelligence organization, has located one of the dreadful Watchers, the immense, powerful beings worshipped by the Pale Cielcin. Called out of retirement, the old hero must race across the galaxy to accomplish one last, impossible task: To kill a god.

Lake of Darkness by Adam Roberts, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61768-0. Billed by the publisher as Event Horizon meets Brave New World in this new Science Fiction thriller from Adam Roberts. Good is a construct. Evil is a virus. The starship Sa Niro and the starship Sb Oubliette were in orbit around a black hole one afternoon . . . by the end of the day, the crews of both starships were dead, victims of a single killer, Captain Alpha Raine. But something inexplicable has been happening to Raine and whatever it is seems to be spreading. It becomes increasingly undeniable that there’s something inside that black hole… and it’s found a way out.

Darkome by Hannu Rajaniemi, Gollancz, £18.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-20332-7. Biotech has arrived. It could pave the way to a greater future. It could also tear the human race apart. The perpetrators of a bioterror attack are on Darkome, and the biohacker community is simply too dangerous to be allowed to exist. Unfortunately, that community is the very thing David Adler needs. His daughter Inara is dying and, through Darkome, he might just be able to save her. The only problem is, the bioterrorists are still out there, and they are by no means finished.

The Mars House by Natasha Pulley, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61854-0. January, once a principal in London’s Royal Ballet, has become a refugee on Mars. January is now an Earthstronger – a person whose body is not adjusted to Mars’s lower gravity and so poses a danger to its natives. January’s life is dictated by this, and now xenophobic politician Aubrey Gale is running on a platform that would make it all worse. When Gale chooses January for an on-the-spot press junket interview that goes horribly awry, Gale proposes a solution – a political marriage. Click on the title link for a standalone review.

In Universes by E. M. North, Hutchinson Heinemann, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-15359-0. An unearthly and beautiful debut about love and parallel universes. Raffi is a physicist who spends their days removing stars from pictures of the night sky, dreaming about parallel universes. Here in this one, they’re falling for a queer sculptor named Britt who they almost met when they were kids – if only they’d had the courage to say hello. What if Raffi had said hello? The question catapults Raffi across alternate universes, each an answer to the question of what their life might be like if things had happened just a little differently. Each universe is beautiful and dangerous for Raffi. Where apocalyptic landscapes teem with bears, mothers fracture into hordes of animals, and glistening sandcastles stand tall enough to live inside. Across them all, Raffi searches for a life and a love that feels their own.

Star Wars: The Living Force by John Jackson Miller, Del Rey, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-91944-8. In the year before The Phantom Menace , Yoda, Mace Windu, and the entire Jedi Council confront a galaxy on the brink of change. The galaxy is changing, and along with it, the Jedi Order. More and more, the Order finds itself focused on the future of the Republic, secluded on Coruscant, where the twelve members of the Jedi Council weigh crises on a galactic scale. As Qui-Gon Jinn challenges the Council about the increasing isolation of the Order, Mace Windu suggests a bold response: all twelve Jedi Masters will embark on a goodwill mission to help the planet, and remind the people of the galaxy that the Jedi remain as stalwart and present as they have been across the ages. But the arrival of the Jedi leadership is not seen by all as a cause for celebration and the Jedi Masters must reckon with an unwelcome truth: that while no one thinks more about the future than the Jedi Council, nobody needs their help more than those living in the present.

Dry Lands by Elizabeth Anne Martins, Flame Tree Press, £12.95 / Can$21.95 / US$16.95, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58905-6. After a cataclysmic flood submerges half the world underwater, Liv and her son Milo face extreme dangers in the dry lands. Liv’s determination to protect her son leads her to make drastic choices. A tale that explores resilience, parenthood, and the profound sacrifices made for loved ones.

Doctor Who: Eleventh Doctor Novels Volume 2 by Una McCormack et al , BBC Audio, £16, Audio-book, ISBN 978-1-52-992957-7. Arthur Darvill, Nicholas Briggs and Clare Corbett read these four original stories featuring the Eleventh Doctor, Amy and Rory. In The King's Dragon by Una McCormack, the inhabitants of the city-state of Geath appear to be happy and rich; yet strange creatures are stirring, and an ancient civil war looks set to be revived. In The Glamour Chase by Gary Russell, an ancient spaceship is discovered on Earth in 1936, and the Doctor finds that suddenly no-one is quite what they seem. In The Dead of Winter by James Goss, a remote clinic in 18th Century Italy sees the arrival of the enigmatic Mrs Pond, with her husband and her physician. But who are the strange, faceless figures that rise from the sea? In The Way Through the Woods by Una McCormack, Rory disappears in an ancient wood, and the Doctor and Amy discover than something ancient that dwells there is now waking up... Length: 21 hours 40 minutes. Available from: Audible, Spotify, Apple, and Google Play (digital only).

The Galaxy Game by Karen Lord, Gollancz, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61894-6. For years, Rafi Delarua saw his family suffer under his father’s unethical use of psionic power. Now the government has Rafi under close watch but, hating their crude attempts to analyse his brain, he escapes to Punartam, where his abilities are the norm, not the exception. But the galaxy is changing – unrest is spreading and the cartels are plotting, making the stars a more dangerous place. There may be a solution – involving interstellar travel, galactic power and the love of a beautiful game.

A View from the Stars by Cixin Liu, Ad Astra – Head of Zeus, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-90858-5. This collection features a range of short works from the past three decades of New York Times bestselling author Cixin Liu's prolific career, putting his non-fiction essays and short stories side-by-side for the first time. This collection includes essays and interviews that shed light on Liu's experiences as a reader, writer, and lover of science fiction throughout his life, as well as short fiction that gives glimpses into the evolution of his imaginative voice over the years.

AI 2041: Ten Visions for Our Future by Kai-Fu Lee & Chen Qiufan, Ebury, £12.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-753-55902-4. In this blend of storytelling and scientific forecasting, a pioneering AI expert and a leading writer of speculative fiction join forces to answer an imperative question: How will artificial intelligence change our world within twenty years? AI will be the defining development of the twenty-first century. Within two decades, aspects of daily human life will be unrecognisable. AI will generate unprecedented wealth, revolutionise medicine and education through human-machine symbiosis, and create brand new forms of communication and entertainment. In liberating us from routine work, however, AI will also challenge the organizing principles of our economic and social order. Meanwhile, AI will bring new risks in the form of autonomous weapons and smart technology that inherits human bias. AI is at a tipping point, and people need to wake up-both to AI's radiant pathways and its existential perils for life as we know it.

Lake of Souls: Leckie Anthology by Ann Leckie, Orbit, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52346-0. Hugo, Nebula, and Arthur C. Clarke award-winner Ann Leckie has her first 'collection' of shorts published – so this is not an anthology, which is a volume of stories (usually thematic) by a number of authors. Journey across the stars of the Imperial Radch universe. Listen to the words of the Old Gods that ruled The Raven Tower. Learn the secrets of the mysterious Lake of Souls.

Jumpnauts by Hao Jingfang, Ad Astra – Head of Zeus, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-786-69654-0. 2080, the world is divided, dominated by two antagonistic factions, the Pacific League and the Atlantic Alliance. Tensions are high and the smallest disturbance in the status quo could set the world on fire. And a signal flickering through deep space could be just that spark. Or perhaps it could be the cryptic, ultra-low frequency transmission of unknown origin that's just started broadcasting from the tomb of a long-dead Chinese emperor. As three young scientists form an alliance to decode the signals, they realise that the answers don't only lie in deep space, they also lie deep in humanity's past. What they discover will change everything: our past, present and future. If we still have one.

Fight Me by Austin Grossman, Michael Joseph, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-241-55594-1. A acerbic and hilarious journey into the world of superhero has-beens Dr Rick Tower is a mild-mannered English professor easing into middle age at a New England college. Even his vices are unremarkable. But it wasn't always like this. Not until they changed his name, altered his looks and told him: ‘Pretend you were never different.' Because, decades earlier after a very bad day at high school, he was committed to a secret government facility with three other kids, Cat, Jack and Stephanie, each special in their own way. Tested, tutored and trained, this extraordinary quartet were then told to save the world. It was the best thing that ever happened to them. Until it became the worst. Now, twenty years later, a mysterious disappearance means Tower must reunite with his former comrades. But while great power might come with great responsibility, there’s little of that on display from any of them.

The Stars Too Fondly by Emily Hamilton, Gollancz, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61377-4. Part sci-fi, part sapphic romcom, this follows four friends who break into a storied spaceship with a mysterious past and accidentally blast off to a planet light years away, with a hologram of the ship’s previous captain as their only guide (and an improbable, impossible love interest). Emily’s novel is the perfect mix of found family, inter-dimensional travel and the galaxy-saving power of love.

Doctor Who: The Apocalypse Collection by William Emms et al , BBC Audio, £16, Audio-book, ISBN (Digital): 978-1-529-93310-9. In Galaxy Four by William Emms, the First Doctor, Steven and Vicki find the Drahvins and the Rills engaged in battle on a desolate planet - one that will explode in two days' time. In The Ark by Paul Erickson, the Earth is about to plunge into the Sun and humanity is heading for a new planet, but the Doctor's arrival has a terrible impact on mankind. In The Armageddon Factor by Terrance Dicks, the TARDIS lands in the middle of an atomic war. The Doctor, Romana and K9 meet the Marshal of Atrios, whose actions look set to bring about the end of everything. Length: 20 hours 20 minutes. Available from: Audible, Spotify, Apple, and Google Play (digital only).

The Bezzle by Cory Doctorow, Ad Astra – Head of Zeus, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-804-54779-3. Marty Hench is at the top of his game as a self-employed forensic accountant. He spends his downtime holidaying on Catalina Island, where bison wander the bluffs and reheated burgers cost US$25. (Wait, what?) When, during one vacation, Marty disrupts a seemingly innocuous scheme, he has no idea what he’s stumbled upon. Because he’s identified the latest target of the super-wealthy: California’s Department of Corrections, who manage the state's prison system. The tycoons have hundreds of thousands of prisoners at their mercy, and the potential of millions to make off them. But now, Marty is about to ruin their fun...

Doctor Who: Kinda by Terrance Dicks, BBC Audio, £14 / £20, Audio-book, ISBN (Digital / CD): 978-1-529-93308-6 / 978-1-529-93309-3. On the serene planet Deva Loka, an expeditionary force from Earth is dangerously out of control. It's not only the peaceful race of the Kinda who are at risk… Available from: Audible, Spotify, Apple, and Amazon (in digital or CD).

Doctor Who and the Horns of Nimon by Terrance Dicks, BBC Audio, £14 / £20, Audio-book, ISBN (Digital / CD): 978-1-529-92486-2 / 978-1-529-92487-9. In the great maze of the Power Complex dwells the dreaded Nimon, a fearsome monster with immense scientific powers. The Nimon has promised to restore the Skonnan Empire to its former glory. But first it demands sacrifice - youths and maidens from the peaceful planet Aneth. Available from: Audible, Spotify, Apple, and Amazon (in digital or CD).

Star Wars Inquisitor: Rise of the Red Blade by Delilah S. Dawson, Inklore, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-94448-6. As an Inquisitor, Iskat Akaris finds the freedom she has always craved: to question, to want. And with each strike of her red blade, Iskat moves closer to claiming her new destiny in the Force – whatever the cost.

Floating Hotel by Grace Curtis, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, 291pp ISBN 978-1-529-39058-2. Billed by the publisher as The Grand Budapest Hotel in space, Grace Curtis’ second novel is a hopeful story of misfits, rebels and found family, perfect, Hodder says, for fans of Becky Chambers. Set in the same universe as her first novel, Frontier , the staff of a once-grand hotel in space must contend with universe-changing secrets, Imperial spies, and how far they can go to keep their home. Click on the title link for a standalone review.

Echo of Worlds by M. R. Carey, Orbit, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51805-3. Sequel to Infinity Gate . Two mighty empires are at war - and both will lose, with thousands of planets falling to the extinction event called the Scour. At least that's what the artificial intelligence known as Rupshe believes. But somewhere in the multiverse there exists a force - the Mother Mass - that could end the war in an instant, and Rupshe has assembled a team to find it. Essien Nkanika, a soldier trying desperately to atone for past sins; the cat-woman Moon, a conscienceless killer; the digitally recorded mind of physicist Hadiz Tambuwal;Paz, an idealistic child and the renegade robot spy Dulcimer Coronal. Their mission will take them from the hellish prison world of Tsakom to the poisoned remains of a post-apocalyptic Earth, and finally bring them face to face with the Mother Mass itself. But can they persuade it toend eons of neutrality and help them? And is it too late to make a difference? Because the Pandominion's doomsday machines are about to be unleashed - and not even their builders know how to control them…

The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley, Sceptre – Hodder & Stoughton, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-399-72634-4. In the near future, a disaffected civil servant is offered a lucrative job in a mysterious new government ministry gathering 'expats' from across history to test the limits of time-travel. Her role is to work as a 'bridge': living with, assisting and monitoring the expat known as '1847' - Commander Graham Gore. As far as history is concerned, Commander Gore died on Sir John Franklin's doomed expedition to the Arctic, so he's a little disoriented to find himself alive and surrounded by outlandish concepts such as 'washing machine', 'Spotify' and 'the collapse of the British Empire'. With an appetite for discovery and a seven-a-day cigarette habit, he soon adjusts; and during a long, sultry summer he and his bridge move from awkwardness to genuine friendship, to something more. But as the true shape of the project that brought them together begins to emerge, Gore and the bridge are forced to confront their past choices and imagined futures. Can love triumph over the structures and histories that have shaped them? And how do you defy history when history is living in your house..? The BBC's forthcoming adaptation of this novel has attracted a claim of plagiarism by those who made the Spanish TV series El Ministerio del Tiempo [ The Ministry of Time ].

Acension by Nicholas Binge, Harper Fiction, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided. When a mountain mysteriously appears in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, a group of scientists are sent to investigate – and discover what is at the summit. What will they discover about themselves and their world as they rise? What, or who, will they discover at the top? Framed by the discovery of scientist and explorer’s Harry Tunmore’s unsent letters to his family and the chilling and provocative story they tell, Ascension considers the limitations of science and faith and examines both the beautiful and the unsettling sides of human nature.

Star Wars: Mace Windu – The Glass Abyss by Steven Barnes, Del Rey, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-91940-0. Note: Steven Barnes , yes, the acclaimed SF author… Jedi Master Mace Windu travels to a dangerous planet on a mission that challenges even his deadly prowess – all to fulfil Qui-Gon’s last request. Master Mace Windu’s feelings about Qui-Gon have always been complicated, and have not been made any simpler in death, but without Qui-Gon and his unorthodox views, Mace feels out of balance. While considering his fallen friend’s legacy, Mace is surprised to receive a final message from Qui-Gon. The message contains a last request: a plea to help the Outer Rim planet of Metagos. As a young Jedi, Qui-Gon protected the Sa’ad farming clan from the planet’s less scrupulous factions. The Sa’ad’s leader, KinShan Nightbird, has begged for the Jedi’s help in freeing Metagos from the crime lords who threaten to eradicate her people’s way of life. Intent on fulfilling Qui-Gon’s final wishes, Mace travels to Metagos and infiltrates the enemies of the Sa’ad. But as the Jedi Master investigates, Mace finds himself pushed to the boundaries of the Jedi code, challenging his beliefs and his relationship to the Force itself.

War Bodies by Neal Asher, Tor, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-05010-3. Implanted with secret technology, Piper was raised to be a weapon against the dictatorial Old Guard. When rebellion strikes, he must decide where his loyalties lie – with the Cyberat who made him, the Polity who want him… or the planet that needs him. Though this is a Polity novel, it is a stand-alone story.