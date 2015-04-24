|
Science Fiction News
|Season's Editorial & Staff Stuff
|Key SF News & Awards
|Film News
|Television News
|Publishing News
|Forthcoming SF Books
|Forthcoming Fantasy Books
|Forthcoming Non-Fiction
|General Science News
|Natural Science News
|Astronomy & Space News
|Science & SF Interface
|Rest In Peace
|End Bits
|
Summer 2024
Editorial Comment & Staff Stuff
EDITORIAL COMMENT
We informed you thusly. We take no pleasure in telling you 'we told you so'! The whole Chengdu Worldcon business has been an omnishambles right from the site selection process (when it should have been promptly put out of our misery) through venue and date changes (from those on which were given before the site selection vote), ultra-late Progress Reports, a Putin loving Russian Guest, a pro-Uyghur re-education Chinese guest, and a western Guest seemingly oblivious (turning a blind eye to it all), sponsorship control and local business deals (the details of which it looks like we will never know), the way hundreds of non-Chinese 'guests' had their travel and accommodation paid for, the second-rate treatment of local Chinese SF fans… etc, etc.
STAFF STUFF
Congratulations to Duncan Lunan for being Short-Listed for the Analog Award Duncan was short-listed in the 'Best Science Fact' article category. For his 2023 article 'Astronautical Explanations for ‘Oumuamua'. Perhaps part of this was spun out from his 2021 article for SF² Concatenation?
Elsewhere this issue…
|Season's Editorial & Staff Stuff
|Key SF News & Awards
|Film News
|Television News
|Publishing News
|Forthcoming SF Books
|Forthcoming Fantasy Books
|Forthcoming Non-Fiction
|General Science News
|Natural Science News
|Astronomy & Space News
|Science & SF Interface
|Rest In Peace
|End Bits
|
Summer 2024
Key SF News & SF Awards
The 2024 Hugo short-list has been announced for 2023 works. As usual we report only the most popular Hugo categories: this year these are those categories that had over 700 people submitting nominations.
The 2024 British SF Awards have been announced. The BSFA Awards announcement were made at this year's Eastercon in Telford. The winners were:
The 2024 Nebula Awards short-lists have been announced. The two principal category short-lists were for the following:
Hugo Awards scandal…!
The 2023 Hugos scandal… (Which by now most of you know all about it, but for the record…) What it seems happened! Chris M. Barkley and Jason Sanford did the SF community a great service in pulling together an analysis of what happened following a whistle-blow that included the release of Hugo Administrator e-mails and spreadsheets of the voting results. It transpired that three things were going on.
Hugo Awards physically damaged in transit. Yet more bad Hugo news: Chengdu, the 2023 SF Worldcon – the gift that keeps on giving. As is common with Worldcons, not all those short-listed for the Hugo can attend the Hugo Awards ceremony and get their awards in person: after all, international travel – let alone other costs such as hotel – is expensive, plus some folk have diary clashes.
A new China Tianwen Award has been launched that seemingly rides on the coattails of the Hugo Award. The Tianwen Global Science Fiction Literature Prize aims to encourage new and young writers, focusing on their innovative literary works and expression of new cultural fields. Those behind the award say: ''It will serve as an important supplement to the prestigious Hugo Awards and contribute to the diversity of the Hugo culture". It is this apparent link to the Hugos, and that the Award's launch saw a Hugo Award administrator in attendance on the stage, that has caused concern.
Investment deals valued at approximately 8 billion yuan (£872,000 / US$1.09 billion) were signed during the 81st World Science Fiction Convention (Worldcon) held in Chengdu. The deals reported by the organisers of the first Industrial Development Summit held at the Worldcon included 21 SF/F industry projects involving companies that produce films, parks, and immersive sci-fi experiences. Others were related to the development of melodramas, games, and the metaverse. The deals included a with a 1-billion-yuan investment, for the "Three-Body Universe Global Headquarters" project that plans to develop games, films, TV shows, brands, and merchandise. A number of the businesses at the SF Industrial Development Summit provided the sponsorship for the Worldcon. It has been reported that from 2018 to 2022, the total revenue of Chengdu's sci-fi industry reached 127.63 billion yuan, boasting an average annual growth rate of 19.11%. In 2022 alone, the revenue from Chengdu's sci-fi industry (excluding equipment manufacturing) stood at 20.02 billion yuan, making up 22.81% of the national total. (See Rui, Z. (2023) US$1.1B deals signed at Worldcon's 1st industrial development summit. China.org.cn.. www.china.org.cn/arts/2023-10/23/content_116768150.htm)
Fallout from Hugo statistics debacle and the China Tianwen Award launch sees censure and changes at the World SF Society (WSFS). This year's Head of Hugo Award administration has been censured and has resigned as a director of the body that services the WSFS. The director of this body's Board has also been reprimanded but for a different reason and has resigned as its Chair. That individual will remain on the Board and it should be noted he has done much good work over the years for WSFS. A Chinese member of the Hugo Administration Committee of the Chengdu Worldcon has also been censured. The western Co-Chair of the Chengdu Worldcon has also been censured.
Adrian Tchaikovsky will not be publicly recognising his Hugo win. Following the Hugo scandal Adrian has decided not to acknowledge his 2023 Hugo win for 'Best Series' on his website or mini-biography.
SciFidea’s international Dyson Sphere-themed story contest winners announced but no prize money has been given. Judges for the English dimension to the Chinese/Singapore based contest reportedly included: Phoenix Alexander, Neil Clarke, Patrick Nielsen Hayden, Nancy Kress, Derek Kunsken, Robert J. Sawyer, Michael Swanwick, and Liza Groen Trombi – some folk who should perhaps have known better, but then some of them took China's shilling and attended Chengdu…. The contest's funding model was, it might perhaps be considered, a little odd – a person (subscriber) apparently paid to access stories initially at 1 US cent and then if a second person wanted access they paid 2 cents and so forth, with readers (subscribers) owning an intellectual share in the stories (they would make money if, say, the story was turned into a film). Some might say that there was the faint whiff of Ponzi. Others that it was riding the coat-tails of the recent boom in China's SF books being turned into films and TV series. Apparently, SciFidea has now gone bankrupt so it is all rather moot.
The death sentence has been given to a Three Body Problem IP development executive in China for murder. Former Yoozoo Games executive Xu Yao was sentenced to death for the 2020 murder of Lin Qi, the founder of the Chinese gaming company that made the Three Body Problem game based on the Hugo-winning SF novel of the same name. The Shanghai First Intermediate People’s Court found that Xu Yao was guilty of poisoning the food of Lin Qi. Apparently, there was a business dispute between the two as to the way management was conducted. Lin died while in the hospital 10 days after, and Xu was arrested shortly thereafter. The court also found that four others fell ill because Xu poisoned drinks in the Yoozoo offices due to disputes with two other company colleagues who fortunately survived. The Yozoo company had made the deal with Netflix to adapt China’s The Three-Body Problem book trilogy, one of two TV adaptations.
The 2024 Glasgow SF Worldcon has announced that Scotland's Astronomer Royal will be an online special guest. Prof Catherine Heymans is the 11th Astronomer Royal for Scotland, appointed b in 2021, the first woman to hold this title in its two-hundred year history. In 2022 she became the youngest person to receive the Royal Astronomical Society's prestigious William Herschel medal for outstanding merit in observational astrophysics. She is a fellow of both the Royal Society of Edinburgh, and the Leopoldina, the National Academies of Scotland and Germany respectively. Her PhD was on gravitational lensing and she currently specialises in weak gravitational lensing.
Progress Report 4 for the 2024 Glasgow Worldcon has been released. Notable content includes virtue signalling in the form of an apology for the previous Worldcon's Hugo Award debacle, which begs the question 'why'? (Glasgow was not involved.)
The registration rates have changed for the 2024 Worldcon in Glasgow (as of 1st March 2024). Such increases are usual in the two years between a Worldcon winning their site selection bid and the event itself. The way to view it is not as increases but that early registrants get a discount on the final rate. This is because a Worldcon needs funds early so as to have liquidity. The registration rates went up in March by very roughly 10%: see their website (located on our 2024 convention diary - our current diary page is here). The bad news is that the membership instalment plan has closed. Well, this was to be expected as the idea of an instalment plan is to spread out registration costs over a long period of time, but with just half a year to go to the event there is not enough time now left to make an instalment plan useful. Supporting membership (the membership for those not attending but who wish to nominate for the Hugos) does not appear on the Glasgow Worldcon press release but according to the World SF Society (WSFS) constitution, under whose auspices Worldcon is run, supporting memberships should be available up to the next but one Worldcon site selection vote taking place.
The Glasgow Worldcon Chair has confirmed the con's publication policy. At the time of writing, Glasgow does not seem to be collecting registrants postal addresses and its policy seems to that it will not be mailing no-show registrants physical copies as it is required to by the World SF Society constitution and Business Meetings Rulings of Continuing Effect. This, we opined in last season's news page editorial, is decidedly unfannish. So two of us separately asked Glasgow what was its publications policy. We were essentially told:
The 2026 Worldcon to be held in Los Angeles, USA. The 2024 Worldcon in Glasgow will be running the site selection ballot for the 2026 Worldcon. The World SF Society (WSFS) rules – under which the Worldcons are 'supposed' to be run – stipulates that the due paperwork for prospective bids must be submitted by a specific date, 180 days prior to the Worldcon at which the ballot is conducted. That date has now passed and the Glasgow Worldcon has announced that the only official bid is for Los Angles and so that will almost certainly win (unless 'None of the Above' wins). (It should be noted that the Worldcon has a tradition of allowing joke spoof bids on the ballot, but these can be safely ignored.)
There's a new Worldcon bid for 2027. Montréal, Canada, has launched a bid for the 2027 Worldcon. This goes up against an extant bid for Tel Aviv, Israel.
And finally….
The Transatlantic Fan Fund vote results have been announced: Sarah Gulde wins! The Transatlantic Fan Fund (TAFF) is an annual Fan Fund to subsidise an SF fan from either N. America or Europe to attend a major convention in the other continent. This year's TAFF race was from N. America to Europe so Sarah Gulde will be attending the Glasgow Worldcon (see earlier items above). Fans vote for candidates paying a minimum £3, €3, US$4 voting fee which goes into the pot to subsidise the winner's trip. For some unknown reason this year saw a bumper of ineligible votes due to no accompanying payment, otherwise there was a healthy response. An auction at this year's Eastercon (of which we hope to have a con report next edition) raised a further £754 that was split between the three extant European participating Fan Funds and the ever-so worthy SF Encyclopaedia. To find out more about TAFF visit taff.org.uk.
Future SF Worldcon bids and seated Worldcons currently running with LGBT+ freedom percentage (Equaldex.com ) scores in bold, include for:-
- Glasgow, Great Britain in 2024 (seated Worldcon) 82%
Future seated SF Eurocons and bids currently running with their LGBT+ freedom percentage (Equaldex.com ) scores in bold, include:-
- Rotterdam, Netherlands (2024) (now a seated Eurocon) 82%
|Season's Editorial & Staff Stuff
|Key SF News & Awards
|Film News
|Television News
|Publishing News
|Forthcoming SF Books
|Forthcoming Fantasy Books
|Forthcoming Non-Fiction
|General Science News
|Natural Science News
|Astronomy & Space News
|Science & SF Interface
|Rest In Peace
|End Bits
|
Summer 2024
Film News
The Philip K. Dick Science Fiction Film Festival has announced the award winners for its eleventh annual incarnation. Excluding things like the short film category, the principal two SF category wins were:
Dune: Part 2 is a huge success which, strangely, makes it surprising that the Lynch Dune (1984) film bombed at the box office! Let's be clear, Dune: Part 2 is excellent and visually stunning. Having said that, if you do not know of the Hugo and Nebula winning novel (1965) or seen the David Lynch Dune (1984) film you are likely to be lost as so much is packed in. This was evidenced by one of our party that went to see the film not having been exposed to either the novel or the 1984 film: she was somewhat bemused. Indeed, those of us who had read the novel (admittedly decades ago) also got a little lost on some of the finer detail. For example, blink and you'll miss the reference that Gurney Halleck survived the Harkonnen attack and became a smuggler. Similarly, while the Kwisatz Haderach (the goal of the Bene Gesserit breeding programme and a previously unknown male Reverend Mother) does get a couple of mentions, you do need to be paying close attention to pick up on it.
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey wins five Razzie Awards. Announced the day before the Oscars reward Hollywood's finest, the Razzies conversely name and shame the year's worst films. This year five of the ten Razzie categories went to a genre horror fantasy film, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. It won: 'worst picture', 'worst screenplay', 'worst director', 'worst rip-off, and Pooh and Piglet, worst on-screen couple. Director Rhys Frake-Waterfield is planning a sequel. You can see the trailer for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey here. ++++ The first teaser trailer for Bambi Goes on a Rampage has been released.
Mothership filming has completed but the film has been scrapped. The film, starring Halle Berry, has been scrapped by Warner Brothers, apparently for tax write-off purposes. Since 2022, Warner Brothers has scrapped three films: John Cena’s Coyote vs. Acme, the US$90 million £72m) budgeted DC Batgirl and the animated Scoob! Holiday Haunt, all for the tax reasons. The film concerned Sara Morse and her children who, following the disappearance of her husband, discover an extraterrestrial object underneath their home..
Superman Legacy filming has started. Last autumn we noted that David Corenswet was to star. We now know that Rachel Brosnahan is playing Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult, Lex Luthor. James Gunn has assured folk that Superman Legacy is not yet another origin story and instead will pick up Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. The character is described as the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned. The film is currently slated for a summer 2025 release.
2000AD's Rogue Trooper film now seems to be moving again with cast announcements. Now, we previously reported half a decade ago that Rogue trooper would be coming to the small screen. Separately, around that time Duncan (Moon & Source Code) Jones hinted that he was involved in a putative Rogue Trooper film.
Smile 2 is being developed by the original's writer and director. Parker Finn who wrote and directed the first film is doing the second. Not surprising really since the first film grossed over grossed over US$217 million (£173m) for Paramount. The original Smile followed Dr. Rose Cotter’s (Sosie Bacon) life as it takes a terrifying turn after witnessing a traumatic incident involving a patient. Unexplained and frightening occurrences start plaguing her existence, plunging her into overwhelming terror. You can see the first film's trailer here.
Maleficent-3 is in the works and Angelina Jolie is onboard. This third film would follow Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, the second film, which is set five years after Maleficent. You can see the Malciefient 2: Mistress of Evil here.
Wolf Man, all change with new director and new star! Back in 2015 Universal decided to re-boot its major horror characters with Universal's Monsters. Only five years earlier than that decision to re-boot Universal Monsters, it had attempted to update the Wolf Man with The Wolfman (2010) but though it had good production standards (hence budget) it failed to do well at the box office with some attributing blame to a suspense-deficient script. Universal's Werewolf: The Beast Among Us (2012) was originally planned as a spin-off from the film but was ultimately unrelated. In 2014, Universal hired Aaron Guzikowski to write the shared universe's reboot of The Wolf Man. David Callaham was brought on board to re-write the script in 2016. Though The Mummy (2017) flopped (so killing that franchise), with the success of The Invisible Man (2020) it was confirmed that a new Wolf Man film had entered development at Universal with Ryan Gosling set to star and in 2021 Derek Cianfrance was set to direct. Then before Christmas 2023 Derek Cianfrance was replaced by director Leigh Whannell and Christopher Abbott would replace Ryan Gosling to star (though Gosling would stay on as an executive producer). Phew. You can see the The Wolfman (2010) trailer here.
Exorcist: Deceiver, all change with new director ! The original The Exorcist (1973) was a big hit and so it was hardly a surprise when Universal bought the rights. However, the first of the Exorcist continuation films, Exorcist: Believer (2023) by Director David Gordon Green, reportedly cost US$30 million and made US$135.6 million globally. For comparison, the Blumhouse-produced and more modestly priced Five Nights at Freddy's earned US$137 million domestically (excluding international box office outside the US). David Gordon Green was to direct Exorcist: Deceiver. You can see the Exorcist: Believer trailer here.
A prequel film to The Wheel of Time television series planned. The series is based on the book series of the same name by authors Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson. The series has been renewed for a third season. The prequel film will be The Age of Legends. The film will be written by Zack Stentz and directed by Kari Skogland. The story with take place during the Age of Legends and focus on the Forsaken. You can see the The Wheel of Time trailer here.
Marvel's Kang is now in doubt following star's assault conviction. Just hours after Jonathan Majors was conviction for assault and harassment against his girlfriend, he was dropped by Marvel. After his arrest, Majors was dropped from other film and TV projects and even his own agency, but Disney and Marvel held off until after the conviction. Now there are doubts as to whether the film will be made at all any time soon. Speculation has it that Marvel may move on to Doctor Doom. The character Kang the Conqueror (Nathaniel Richards) is a super-villain that first appeared in the Marvel comic The Avengers in 1964. He is a time-traveller, several alternate versions of Kang have appeared throughout Marvel Comics titles over the years, such as Rama-Tut, Immortus, Scarlet Centurion, Victor Timely, Iron Lad, and Mister Gryphon. So it should be easy to re-cast and explain away the change from the character's appearance in the Loki TV series. The character's film debut, played by Jonathan Majors, was in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023).
Star Trek prequel film may be coming with director Toby Haynes. J. J. Abrams is producing, Toby Haynes, of course, is noted for directing Andor and the (current?) scriptwriter is a script by Seth Grahame-Smith. The film will be a prequel to Abrams' Star Trek trilogy (the last of which being Star Trek: Beyond (2016)) and is unconnected to the putative, possible forthcoming Star Trek 4 film.
Two 28 Days Later sequels are being contemplated! What? Gasp! Shock…! OK, the good news – Director Danny Boyle and writer Alex (Ex Machina) Garland have come together to write and direct the 28 Days Later (2002) sequels: well, it looks like Danny Boyle will only direct the first. Cillian Murphy (recently a star in the multi-award-winning Oppenheimer and who was the protagonist in the first 28 Days film) is also coming back from the original but this time as an executive producer – we do not yet know if he will be in the cast…. Reminder, we have already had a pseudo-sequel 28 Weeks Later (2007). You can 28 Weeks Later trailer here.
The Highlander re-boot film is back, and further along development. We reported back in 2007 and then again in 2008 an attempt to bring the 1986 film back with a re-boot. It looks like, if that is things pan out, Henry Cavill will starring and Chad Stahelski directing. Rumour has it (and it is only 'rumour') that it may look at the events leading up to the oringial film's 'The Gathering', where remaining immortals battle for ultimate power… Summit Entertainment first bought the rights to Highlander in 2008 but since then, as the film went through the usual tortuous 'development hell' the film changed its putative director (twice) and star. However, it now seems that Henry Cavill is in actual training for the role. Lionsgate Motion Picture Group have now inherited the rights. It is said that filming will hopefully commence later this year (2024) with a tentative slated release in 2026.
The Bride of Frankenstein to see Christian Bale as the monster. We previously reported that this was being remade. Director Maggie Gyllenhaal has got her husband, Peter Sarsgaard, on the cast. Christian Bale is to play the monster. Also on the cast are Penelope Cruz (who will play the bride), Jessie Buckley, and Annette Bening. Filming has just started. The plot apparently sees a lonely Frankenstein monster travels to 1930s Chicago to seek the aide of a Dr. Euphronius in creating a companion for himself. The two reinvigorate a murdered young woman and the Bride is born. She is beyond what either of them intended, igniting a combustible romance, the attention of the police and a wild and radical social movement… You can see the trailer for the 1935 original here.
Tron: Ares gains cast. We previously reported that this film was coming. The cast includes: Gillian Anderson, Evan Peters, Cameron Monaghan, and Sarah Desjardins. The original Tron (1982) starred Jeff Bridges as video game creator Kevin Flynn who got sucked into a video game. Then there was the 2010 sequel Tron: Legacy. The story now continues with this new film. You can see the trailer for Tron: Legacy here.
How to Train Your Dragon live-action remake gains cast. Dean DeBlois, who co-wrote and directed the original animated trilogy, is helming the new feature for Universal Pictures, returning as writer, director and producer. Nick Frost has reportedly joined the cast playing a Viking, along with Mason Thames and Nico Parker playing the young teens who befriend dragons, Hiccup and Astrid. The Train Your Dragon films are based on the books by Cressida Cowell. You can see the trailer for How to Train Your Dragon (2010) original here.
Apple's Fountain of Youth gains cast. The film follows siblings on their quest to find the Fountain of Youth. The film will star John Krasinski, Natalie Portman, Eiza Gonzalez and Domhnall Gleeson with, in a supporting role, Sunil Patel. Guy Ritchie directs.
The Fantastic Four gains its four leads cast members. In addition to Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/the Invisible Woman we now have The Last of Us’ Pedro Pascal starring as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, The Bear’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing and Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) will play Johnny Storm/The Human Torch.
Ryan Coogler's vampire film to star Michael B. Jordan and, yes, Michael B. Jordan! Ryan Coogler's forthcoming vampire film (as yet untitled) from Warner Brothers will see Michael B. Jordan play two individual vampires. The film is rumoured to be set in the 1930s.
The next Supergirl will be Milly (House of the Dragon) Alcock. She previously played the young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has no official director attached but Matthew (Stardust/X-Men: First Class/Argylle) Vaughn has spoken about the timing of the announcement of casting the film's lead as usually the director has a say. It may be that the reason for this is that Milly Alcock will appear as Supergirl in the forthcoming Superman: Legacy. Vaugn has not ruled out he would consider directing Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow if asked… So who knows what will happen?
A new Star Wars film for the cinema is coming: The Mandalorian & Grogu . This will be the first Star Wars film for the cinema since The Rise of Skywalker (2019). Apparently the film has a low budget in Star Wars terms: The Rise of Skywalker reportedly cost about £240 million (US$300m). It is rumoured that the budget for The Mandalorian & Grogu is somewhere around £96 million (US$120m). Grogu is the Mandalorian's apprentice. It also has a short shooting window of just four months! Disney has had a financially difficult couple of years and so seems to be seeking to ensure some profitability.
The Dreadful, a new gothic horror, is coming. The film will reportedly feature Game of Thrones co-stars Sophie (X-Men: Dark Phoenix) Turner and Kit Harington. It is written and directed by Natasha Kermani, and takes place against the backdrop of England's 15th-century Wars of the Roses civil war.
Dracula is about to be remade... again! Luc (The Fifth Element/Lucy/Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets) Besson is to direct. Caleb Landry Jones and Christoph Waltz will star.
Attack of the 50 Foot Woman may be about to be remade. The 1958 original film told of a wealthy heiress who has a close encounter with an enormous alien and subsequently grows into a giant… That film was directed by Nathan Juran and starred Allison Hayes, William Hudson and Yvette Vickers. It looks like Tim (Mars Attacks, Sleepy Hollow) Burton is set to direct – presumably after his next film the Beetlejuice sequel. The Attack of the 50 Foot Woman remake has a script by Gillian (Gone Girl) Flynn. ++++ Gillian Flynn has adapted her novel Dark Places as an HBO mini-series series. She will also be its co-producer and co-show-runner. You can see the trailer for the 1958 original here.
The Blob may about to be remade. David Goyer and Keith Levine are hoping to produce a new version of the 1958 film about a large, alien mass of gunk that absorbs all in its path and grows. Bullets wont stop it… There was a 1978 sequel Beware! The Blob and also a remake in 1988 directed by Chuck Russell. David Bruckner is set to direct this new remake…. You can see the trailer for the 1958 original here.
The Dead Zone may about to be remade. Based on the Stephen King story, this film will be a remake of the Cronenberg 1983 cinematic adaptation. In it an accident victim gains psychic powers that reveal, when he touches someone, aspects of their future. And so cue a US Presidential candidate who will potentially spark a nuclear war in the future.
There may be two new Predator films!? OK, the Hollywood rumour mill is in overdrive and usually – because we are a seasonal and a long-term site – we tend to ignore day-to-day tittle-tattle. However, the word here is perhaps a little stronger and the box-office take for the latest films do make a supportive case. Go back nearly two decades and Aliens vs. Predator barely made it into that year's SF box office top ten (the film's lighting was way too dark even if the film had its moments). Then came Predators and Predator. The latter which did make it at least for a couple of week's into the top five of the British Isles top 10 box office but not that year's overall SF top ten. More successful was Prey (2022) prequel, though that was mainly shown on the streaming platform Hulu. Prey was set in the early days of the wild west (1719) with the alien hunter finding a suitable foe, a female Comanche hunter. The popularity of the film (it broke numerous streaming records for the streamer) was sufficient enough that there is talk that 20th Century may want to see Prey director, Dan Trachtenberg, make two Predator films: Prey 2 a direct sequel and another film titled Prey: Badlands. Badlands refers to the Badlands of North America, which are in present-day South Dakota. What we do not know is whether Predator: Badlands will be set in the present day (with Easter eggs from Prey or whether it will be rolled into the prequel to become Prey 2. Time will tell. ++++ You can see the Prey trailer here.
There may be a new Evil Dead film!? Last year's Evil Dead Rise did well at the box office so the news that there may be a new spin-off film should not come as a surprise. It will apparently be directed by France's Sebastien (Infested) Vanicek and is said to have an appropriately French take with some English speaking French actors in the cast. The film's producers include Sam Raimi but Vanicek will have substantive creative control.
A new Jurassic World film is in the offing. Scriptwriter David Koepp is overseeing development, Koepp having scripted both Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park for Steven Spielberg. The most recent 'Jurassic' offering was Jurassic World: Dominion (2022). This new film will apparently take the franchise in a fresh direction. Gareth (Monsters/Rogue One/The Creator/Sci-Fi London winning short Factory Farmed) Edwards will reportedly direct. You can see the trailer for Jurassic World: Dominion here.
A new dinosaur film is in the offing. David Robert (It Follows) Mitchell is said to direct. Apparently, it will be set in the 1980s and Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway are reportedly set to star. Warner Brothers will reportedly be releasing it.
A new Matrix film is in the offing. Warner Brothers are reported to have agreed for Drew Goddard to write and direct this new The Matrix offering which will be the first in the franchise not to have Lana and Lilly Wachowski's direct influence, though Lana Wachowski is acting as an executive producer. Drew Goddard is known for his work on Buffy the Vampire series, Cabin in the Woods and World War Z. He also garnered an Oscar nomination for adapting Andy Weir's novel The Martian for the big screen. The Matrix (1999) was short-listed for a Hugo: it would have won on a first-past-post basis but that year the Hugo adopted the 'Australian' system of preferential voting with voters ranking their choices (Galaxy Quest won that year.) In the broader world, the film grossed £370 million (US$467 million). There were two subsequent films made back-to-back: The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. Yet while the original pointed to a deeper, SFnal story, these later offering ignored the exploration of this fall-of-humanity, apocalyptic backdrop in favour of eye-candy special effects and quasi-religious, woo-woo explanations. (Neither the latter two films were short-listed for a Hugo.) Fans will hope that this new offering builds on the first film and ignores the latter two.
And finally…
Short video clips (short films, other vids and trailers) that might tickle your fancy….
Film trailer: The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes trailer is now out. This is set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike. You can see the trailer here.
Film trailer: Netflix's Atlas trailer is now out. Atlas follows the titular character Atlas Shepherd (Jennifer Lopez), a government data analyst with a healthy distrust of Artificial Intelligence. However, after a mission to capture a rogue robot from her past goes wrong, she soon finds herself having to trust AI in order to save humanity. If Artificial Intelligence wrote propaganda, this is probably what it would sound like… The film is released 24th May (2024). You can see the trailer here.
Film trailer: A new Alien: Romulus trailer is now out. The film launches 16th August (2024). While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe. You can see the trailer here.
Film trailer: A new Beetlejuice trailer is now out. Beetlejuice is back! Oscar-nominated, singular creative visionary Tim Burton and Oscar nominee and star Michael Keaton reunite for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited sequel to Burton’s award-winning Beetlejuice. It is set to be released on 6th September (2024). You can see the trailer here.
Spoof film pitch: How would the putative makers of Ghostbusters (1984) pitch their idea to Hollywood studio executives? You can see the spoof short video here.
Film background: Whatever happened to the Time Machine from The Time Machine? Found out what happened to the prop and other The Time Machine trivia (such as the civil defence uniform was re-purposed as the spaceship crew uniform in Forbidden Planet) in this 15 minute video here.
Film background: Whatever happened to the BOMB from Beneath the Planet of the Apes? Dan Monroe reveals all in an episode of Movies, Music & Monsters. You can see the 13 minute video here.
Want more? See last season's video clip recommendations here.
For a reminder of the top films in 2023 (and earlier years) then check out our top Science Fiction Films annual chart. This page is based on the weekly UK box office ratings over the past year up to Easter. You can use this page if you are stuck for ideas hiring a DVD for the weekend.
For a forward look as to film releases of the year see our film release diary.
|Season's Editorial & Staff Stuff
|Key SF News & Awards
|Film News
|Television News
|Publishing News
|Forthcoming SF Books
|Forthcoming Fantasy Books
|Forthcoming Non-Fiction
|General Science News
|Natural Science News
|Astronomy & Space News
|Science & SF Interface
|Rest In Peace
|End Bits
|
Summer 2024
Television News
A quick reminder: Fallout launched a couple of days before we posted this seasonal news page. We looked forward to the launch last season and, yes, the wait was almost agonising. The series is based on the popular, role-playing video game franchise, the first of which was released way back in 1997. The TV series is made by Jonathan (Westworld director) Nolan's Kilter Films and Bethesda Game Studios (the media spin-off company from the firm that currently owns the game). Apparently, Nolan is a fan of the game and so approached Bethesda. (For well over a decade, Bethesda had been reluctant of an adaptation of the game citing the fate of the Doom adaptation.) However, while the series is very faithfully set in the game's world, it is an original story that does not follow the plot lines of any of the Fallout games.
A quick reminder: The Dead Boys launches a couple of weeks after we post this seasonal news page. This is the Netflix adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s Dead Boy Detectives that concerns Edwin and Charles who are best friends, ghosts… and the best detectives on the Mortal plane. They will do anything to stick together – including escaping evil witches, Hell and Death herself. With the help of a clairvoyant named Crystal and her friend Niko, they are able to crack some of the mortal realm’s most mystifying paranormal cases… The series launches 25th April (2024). You can see the trailer here.
The BBC has been accused of plagiarism for its forthcoming The Ministry of Time series by Spain's El Ministerio del Tiempo broadcaster RTVE. The Spanish series is well established and has twice on Spain's Ignotus Award (2016 and 2017). The new BBC series has the same title (albeit in English) as the Spanish series and, it is claimed, somewhat similar episode plots… The BBC makes no mention of the Spanish TV series in their own announcement for their own The Ministry of Time. Instead, they say it is based on an as a yet-unpublished novel of the same title by Kaliane Bradley that is due out in May from Hodderscape. If this plagiarism case goes to court it could well become very messy. Agencies that police time is a common SF trope. (To take just one example: Robert Silverberg's Up The Line, 1969.) So, good luck to all involved: we are not going to take sides.
The final low-down on Britain's Doctor Who viewing figures now includes 7-day catch-up views. (Our N. American visitors may care to note for comparison the US has five times the population of the UK.) First up, The Goblin Song by Murray Gold reach number one on the iTunes chart on the day of its release and no12 in the official single sales chart that week and number six on the official singles download chart and number four on the official top 40. Doctor Who 'The Star Beast' consolidated at 9.5 million viewers including catch-up. Overnights for 'Wild Blue Yonder' were 4.83 million with 7.14 million adding in 7-day catch-ups. 'The Giggle' obtained 4.62 million overnight and 6.85 million with 7-day catch-ups added in. 'The Church on Ruby Road was the most watched scripted show (which excludes things like the King's address to the nation) on Christmas day with 4.73 million viewers which increased to 7.49 million with 7-day catch-ups added in.
Some Doctor Who fans got in a tiz about Doctor Who's launch. However, this was a misunderstanding about the way time is measured… Our Gaia has the story. ++++ You can see the forthcoming season trailer here. It airs in May (2024).
BBC U-turns on artificial intelligence policy following mass Doctor Who promotion complaints. The BBC decided to experiment with artificial intelligence (A.I.) in its promotions and decided to trial it with Doctor Who and promote the series collection on BBC iPlayer. A staff member wrote promotional text for promotional e-mails and text messaging and then A.I. was used to suggest alternate messages. These were then used to promote Doctor Who. Apparently the rationale was that Doctor Who was subject-relevant for A.I. usage. This actually is a bit odd as Doctor Who (the character) has repeatedly over the decades said how much he hates A.I., but perhaps what the BBC meant was that Doctor Who is science fiction and A.I. is a genre trope? Anyway, the result was a load of complaints to the BBC and this caused them to announce that they would cease using A.I. in their promotions. Fandom 1, Auntie nil.
Star Wars: Tales of the Empire releases on Star Wars day, May the fourth (2024). This Disney+ computer animated, six-part anthology series that is meant to serve as a sequel to Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi. It follows the characters Barriss Offee and Morgan Elsbeth. You can see the trailer here.
Star Wars: The Acolyte series to launch 4th June 2024. The series is set in the High Republic era, centuries before the events in the principal films. The series will air on Disney+. Trailer here.
House of the Dragon second season to launch in June 2024. This The Game of Thrones spin-off series deals with an internal House Targaryen succession war.
The Boys season 4 comes in June (2024). The new season on Amazon Prime sees the world on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscled thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power… You can see the season four trailer here.
The Umbrella Academy season 4 comes in August (2024). The Netflix show debuted in 2019 and was quickly renewed for a second season. And, as previously reported, this fourth season will be the last. You can see the season four cast teaser here.
Wolf Pack has been cancelled after one season. Apparently work on season 2 had already started but Paramount+ has continued its cost-cutting exercise with hundreds of jobs going. Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, Wolf Pack follows a teenage boy, Everett (Armani Jackson), and girl, Blake (Bella Shepard), whose lives are forever changed when a California wildfire awakens the supernatural. Sarah Michelle Gellar also starred in the show as well as was an executive producer. You can see the season one trailer here.
The Quantum Leap re-boot has been cancelled after two seasons. Low ratings are to blame. You can see the season one trailer here.
The proposed Jon Snow spin-off from The Game of Thrones series has been dropped. The series was tentatively proposed in 2022 by HBO. Apparently they could not identify, or modify, an overall plot arc from the George R. R. Martin series of books.
The Hedge Knight gets an approximate release date. The Game of Thrones spinoff, HBO's The Hedge Knight is based on Martin’s popular trio of 'Dunk and Egg' novellas, which chronicle the story of 'Dunk' (the future Lord Commander of the Kingsguard, Ser Duncan the Tall) and 'Egg' (the future king Aegon V Targaryen) as they wander Westeros having adventures roughly 100 years before the events of the novels. It looks like it will land on HBO late in 2025. ++++ HBO is also developing a Game of Thrones Aegon’s Conquest prequel series... See the next item…
Game of Thrones prequel series – Aegon’s Conquest – is coming. Apparently Mattson Tomlin is to script adapting the George R. R, Martin Westeros world set series. Set a century before the events of House of the Dragon, Aegon's Conquest will chart the rise of Aegon the First as he, along with his wives Rhaenys and Visenya, unites the Seven Kingdoms under the Targaryen banner through a bloody and brutal campaign. As such it complements House of the Dragon, which shows the eventual decline of the royal house.
Two The Three Body Problem TV series adaptations have launched: one on Netflix and one on Peacock. The much award short-listed novel by Cixin Liu has been adapted twice. Peacock has acquired the 30-episode Chinese adaptation which is – other than the omission of criticism of the China's 'Cultural Revolution' – by far the most faithful to the novel adaptation. The Netflix adaptation has a more international cast and ditches a lot of the science but is less ploddy and does have the novel's criticism of the 'Cultural Revolution' up front. You can see the trailer for the Netflix series here.
Netflix's The Three Body Problem TV series adaptation causes division in China. The issue seems to be the series opening depiction of China's 'Cultural Revolution' that lasted for about a decade from 1966. It saw wealthy citizens, academics and other perceived privileged beaten up and shipped to the countryside to work in the fields. In the Netflix show, at the Tsinghua University in Beijing, a physics professor is brutally beaten to death on stage by his own students and denounced by his colleague and wife, while his daughter Ye Wenjie (played by Zine Tseng) watches in horror…. This scene becomes pivotal to the plot later on in the story. In China, the publisher self-censored burying the scene in the middle of the book, but the western editions has the scene up front at the beginning. However, some in China say that this is Netflix portraying China in a bad light. Others in China say that it was a realistic portrayal of part of China's history. Liu Cixin himself has said that he wanted to open the book with that scene.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been renewed for a second season. Following the first season's streaming success for Disney+, renewal seemed likely. The series is based on Rick Riordan’s book series that follows 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) coming to terms with his newfound powers when the god Zeus (Lance -- John Wick – Reddick) accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Sadly, Reddick has passed and so the role will have to be re-cast. You can see the season 1 trailer here.
Invasion has been renewed for a third season. Following the first season's streaming success for Apple+, renewal seemed likely. The series follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. You can see the season 2 trailer here.
Snowpiercer has been resurrected. A spin-off from the film, which itself was an adaptation of the graphic novel, the show ran for three seasons before it was cancelled by TNT in 2022. And that, we thought, was that. But wait… AMC+ have picked it up. The first three seasons will air on the AMC channel and streaming service in N. America later this year (2024) and season 4 will drop in 2025. In the British Isles seasons one to three can be streamed on Netflix. You can see the season 3 trailer here.
Netflix Dark Matter is a new series based on the Blake Crouch novel. Not to be confused with the 2015 TV series based on the 2012 comics, this 2024 series debuts on Apple+ in May. The series will follow Jason Dessen (played by Edgerton), a physicist, professor, and family man who – one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago – is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the mind-bending landscape of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself…. Crouch serves as executive producer, showrunner, and writer so expect it to be faithful to the novel. Short teaser trailer here.
The Penguin gains an extra cast member. Jared Abrahamson may be taking on a key recurring role opposite Colin Farrell in the Max original series, The Penguin, from Warner Brothers Television and DC Studios. Meanwhile Cristin Milioti plays the female lead Sofia Falcone. It airs this autumn (2024). You can see a teaser here and another here.
Daredevil: Born Again to see Wilson Bethel return as Bullseye. The Disney+ forthcoming series Daredevil: Born Again sees Wilson Bethel, who played Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye on Netflix’s Daredevil, reprise his role. It also features Vincent D’Onofrio reprising his role as mob boss Wilson Fisk a.k.a. Kingpin and Jon Bernthal returning as the Punisher. During the writers strike there was a bit of an overhaul of the forthcoming series with Dario Scardapane replacing Matt Corman and Chris Ord as the shows helmer. The previous Netflix Daredevil series season 3 trailer here.
The Last Of Us Part II gets a key additional cast member. HBO's The Last Of Us season 2 is called The Last Of Us Part II. It sees a controversial character Amy, a skilled soldier whose black-and-white view of the world is challenged as she seeks vengeance for those she loved. The Last of Us Part II begins roughly five years after the events of the first game/season. Kaitlyn Dever will be playing Abby and apparently the character has generated a fair bit of misogynistic trolling in the US. Apparently some thought that the original game was pushing a woke anti-Christian agenda. You can see the season one trailer here.
Blade Runner 2099 moves shooting from Northern Ireland to Prague, Czech Republic. This builds on previous news coverage. Shooting of the ten-part series is slated to commence this summer (2024).
Murderbot TV series coming. Based on the Martha Wells Hugo Award winning ('Best Series') novels, the 10 episode series is coming to Apple+. It stars Alexander (Infinity Pool), Skarsgård, Sabrina (Joy Ride) Wu, Tattiawna (Orphan Black: Echoes) Jones, Akshay (Polite Society) Khanna and Tamara (Outer Range) Podemski. The series concerns a self-hacking security android who is horrified by human emotion yet drawn to its vulnerable 'clients'. Murderbot must hide its free will and complete a dangerous assignment when all it really wants is to be left alone to watch futuristic soap operas and figure out its place in the universe…
Wizards Of Waverly Place to get a sequel series. Wizards of Waverly Place was an American fantasy teen sitcom created by Todd J. Greenwald that aired on Disney Channel for four seasons (2007 – 2012). The series centres on Alex Russo (Selena Gomez), a teenage wizard living on the titular street in the Greenwich Village section of New York City, who undertakes training alongside her siblings, Justin (David Henrie) and Max (Jake T. Austin), who are also equipped with magical abilities. Disney has commissioned a sequel series pilot. Selena Gomez will be a guest star, reprising her role, in the pilot. David Henrie reprises his role of Justin Russo and, if the pilot is a success, will be a regular on the series.
Battlestar Galactica is being rebooted yet again! The streamer Peacock is behind the reboot. Derek Simonds seems to be in line as showrunner.
Bewitched is being rebooted yet again! Sony Pictures Television is behind the move. Writer-producer Judalina (The Boys/Apple TV's The Flash) Neira is reportedly onboard. Originally the comedy fantasy series Bewitched ran for eight seasons on ABC from 1964-'72. It concerned Samantha, a witch married to an ordinary, unsuspecting mortal man, Darrin. A short-lived spinoff about Samantha’s daughter, Tabitha, ran on ABC in 1977. It also made the big screen adaptation with Columbia Pictures’ 2005 film starring Nicole Kidman and Will Ferrell.
Swan Song, the Robert McCammon novel, is to become a TV series. Following a nuclear war, the remaining citizens must fight to stay alive in a wasteland born of rage and fear, populated by monstrous creatures and marauding armies. The Swan Song novel won the 1987 Bram Stoker award, tying with Stephen King’s Misery. Monarch Media are developing the series.
Neuromancer, the William Gibson novel, is to become a TV series. Apple TV has green-lit an adaptation of the William Gibson novel Neuromancer. It will be a 10-episode series. Graham Roland and J. D. Dillard will jointly helm.
Earth Abides, the George R. Stewart’s novel, is to become a TV series. It is a 'quiet Earth' novel with the geologist protagonist awaking from a coma to find that there is no one left alive but him… Production has in fact already started and they are hoping that MGM+ will have a late 2024 launch of the six-episode mini-series.
Grotesquerie, a new horror series is coming. Ryan (American Horror Story) Murphy is developing Grotesquerie for FX. It will star Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, and Lesley Manville, and apparently explores mean world syndrome. It is expected to premiere towards the end of the year (2024).
The Harry Potter TV series progresses. Since the announcement of a Harry Potter television series plans have developed. It looks like they are going to devote one of the Potter novels to each season. So with ten novels this looks like a decade long project. Apparently Warner Brothers Discovery are hoping for a 2026 launch on Max (formerly HBO Max and Discovery+).
The Avengers might be returning? The 1960s British spy fantasy. The original series saw Patrick Macnee as secret agent John Steed, with a series of side-kicks: Honor Blackman, Dame Diana Rigg, and Linda Thorson. There was also a 1970s re-boot series, The New Avengers with Joanna Lumely and Gareth Hunt accompanying Macnee. StudioCanal is behind the reboot. You can see an one-off alternative set of credits for an Emma Peel season here.
Book of Eli may have a prequel TV series. The TV series is a prequel to the 2010 post-apocalyptic action film that starred Denzel Washington and will feature a young Eli. It is set close to the nuclear war, the aftermath of which was the setting for the original film. Gary Whitta is behind the putative series with Alcon Entertainment producing. The film Book of Eli was distributed by Warner Bros which is not involved in the TV prequel, and earned US$157.1 million (£125.7m) on a reported budget of US$80 million (£64m). You can see the original film's trailer here.
Star Trek's Scotty to be played by a Scot for the first time. Previously the role has been filled by Canadian actor James Doohan and Englishman Simon Pegg. Now the Scottish actor Martin Quinn is portraying a younger version of the character in the prequel series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Doohan played the Scottish spaceship engineer in the original series and seven Star Trek films before Pegg took on the role for director J. J. Abrams' reboots from 2009.
And finally, a couple of TV related vids…
Star Trek: Discovery has its final season dropped a week or so ago. The fifth and final season will find Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the crew of the USS Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well… dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it… The season can be streamed on Paramount+ but for the rest of us we have to seek out the DVD. You can see the trailer here.
Whatever happened to the Lost in Space robot? Taking up the task of tracking it down is Dan Munro. You can see the see the video here.
|Season's Editorial & Staff Stuff
|Key SF News & Awards
|Film News
|Television News
|Publishing News
|Forthcoming SF Books
|Forthcoming Fantasy Books
|Forthcoming Non-Fiction
|General Science News
|Natural Science News
|Astronomy & Space News
|Science & SF Interface
|Rest In Peace
|End Bits
|
Summer 2024
Publishing & Book Trade News
UK Science Fiction / Fantasy (SF/F) book publishing saw a real-term growth in 2023 with a sales increase of 25%. The top ten SF/F imprints by market share see a real-term growth in excess of 10%. This compares with growth in the first half of 2023 of entire domestic commercial publishing (obviously including non-SF/F) in the first half of the UK of a little over 1% itself down on 2022's growth of 3% with UK total publishing growing to £6.9 billion (US$8.6bn). This means that SF/F earned British publishers nearly £60m and nearly two thirds of which came from the top 20 British SF imprints (see the next item). Unlike UK publishing over all (which includes all fiction, non-fiction, educational and academic) that has struggled to have real-term growth in recent years, this is good news for SF/F imprints.
UK top 20 SF/F imprints top £38 million (US$47m) sales in 2023. Leading the pack is: Gollancz with around £5.8m sales and a 11.6% top 20 SF/F imprint market share; followed by Harper Voyager and around £4.5 million sales and 9% market share; next up is J. K. Rowling's Bloomsbury imprint with £4.25m sales and 8.6% top 20 SF/F imprint market share; followed by Orbit (6.9% market share) and Tor 5.5% market share.
Tor launches new romantasy and horror imprints. Publisher Macmillan's Pan division's lead SF/F imprint, Tor, is launching two new cousin imprints: Tor Bramble for romantasy will launch in November (2024), and Tor Nightfire for horror will launch in January (2025). Tor Bramble will hopefully publish over half a dozen hardback titles a year starting with a title from Mary E. Pearson. Pearson is known for her 'young adult' fiction and this new title, The Courting of Bristol Keats will be her adult debut and is the first in a planned series. Tor Nightfire will offer the full spectrum of horror titles from 'literary' (make your won definition here) to gothic to ghost stories and commercial fiction. It will launch with Grady Hendrix’s new novel Witchcraft for Wayward Girls. Nightfire will also be the home of Pan’s heritage horror authors such as James Herbert. Tor's editors will also service the new imprints.
Sarah Mass' House of Flame and Shadow becomes the third fastest launch-week selling SF/F book since Nielsen BookData records began. 44,761 copies of House of Flame and Shadow were sold in the week of its end of January (2024) launch. This compares with Terry Pratchett’s book, the Bollinger Everyman Wodehouse Prize winning novel Snuff (2011) with 54,687 launch week sales and Rebecca Yarros’s Iron Flame (2023) which saw a record-setting 57,055 sales. Both Maas and Yarros are on the Tik-Tok social media platform. ++++ Rebecca Yarros’s 'Empyrean' novels to become a TV series. Iron Flame is the third Empyrean book.
Brandon Sanderson breaks crowd-funding record. Again! By mid-March (2024 Brandon Sanderson raised more than US$16 million (£12.8m) on crowd-funding platform BackerKit and so becomes the most successful fundraising effort on the platform so far. But this is not the first Sanderson crowd-funding record-breaking. The year before last he ran the most successful KickStarter campaign to date: US$41.7 million (£32.1m) from over 185,000 sponsors. This new campaign is to fund a leather-bound edition of Words of Radiance, the second book in Sanderson’s fantasy series, 'The Stormlight Archive'.
Keanu Reeves and China Miéville team-up to write The Book of Elsewhere. The Book of Elsewhere is set in Keanu Reeves' Brzrkr comic series he created with writer Matt Kindt and artist Ron Garney, published by BOOM! Studios. The novel, Keanu Reeves' debut. It follows an immortal warrior on a millennia-long quest to discover the key to his immortality-and perhaps, a way to free himself from it. It will be published by Del Rey, Penguin Random House's genre imprint, in July (2024). An audio edition will be released simultaneously by Penguin Random House Audio. Keanu Reeves is noted for being an actor in films such as The Matrix and John Wick franchises. China Miéville is the author of fiction and non-fiction. His novels include The City & The City, Embassytown, Kraken and Railsea. A live-action Netflix film based on the novel starring Keanu Reeves, and an anime spinoff series, is also in development.
A fake Macmillan publishers site has been created by scammers. The fake site is booksmacmillan.com It became active in the New Year. Do not mistake it for the real Macmillan publisher site.
Heritage Auctions in Dallas, US, has sold a number of comics. A Superman no. 1 went for £2,006,269 (US$2.34 million). The first Amazing Spider-Man from 1963 in mint condition fetched £1,086,990 (US$1.38m) which is reportedly nearly three times the previous record for that title. Finally, an All-Star Comics no.8, which saw Wonder Woman’s debut, was sold for £1,182.166 (US$1.5m).
And finally, some of the spring's book-related videos…
Voyage to Acturus This Forgotten Masterpiece Inspired Tolkien. There was a period early in the 20th century that gave birth to some now largely forgotten classics. Moid over at Media Death Cult explores this novel from the Shropshire countryside (note the limestone geology). You can see the 8-minute video here.
Rating 100 random SF books from the Bookpilled collection. Now, we do not know if you have come across the YouTube Channel Bookpilled Book Pilled but it is the channel of a die hard Science Fiction reader. We do know that many of you SF book readers will know of, if have not read, most of the 100 books that he has just randomly picked from his collection. Here he rates them. Do you agree with him? Disagree with him? Agree with him in part?... You can see the video here.
Heinlein's Forgotten MASTERPIECE!!! Starship Troopers, The Moon is a Harsh Mistress, or even Stranger in a Strange Land, are all well known by seasoned SF book readers, but what of Orphan's of the Sky (1941)? Grammaticus Books notes that it is a slim novella but is packed with ideas. It is not the first story about a multi-generational ship but it is a landmark novel given the number of its SF concepts and also its exploration of the multi-generation ship trope. So, why has this book been forgotten? Well, it could be because of its misogynistic content. However, to dismiss this novel on these grounds would be myopic. First, the novel does have a young female support character who has much agency as any of his other novels' protagonists. Second, there is a reason for the misogyny: the novel includes what might happen if we abandon libertarian ideals… You can see the 11-minute video here.
Who has the right to vote in Heinlein's Starship troopers? Now, search the internet and you soon get the answer that it is all those who servied in the military or as a government official – even a lowly tax clerk. THIS IS WRONG! And is wrong on two counts as Grammaticus Books notes, taking a well researched dive into the book. You can see the 19-minute video here.
|Season's Editorial & Staff Stuff
|Key SF News & Awards
|Film News
|Television News
|Publishing News
|Forthcoming SF Books
|Forthcoming Fantasy Books
|Forthcoming Non-Fiction
|General Science News
|Natural Science News
|Astronomy & Space News
|Science & SF Interface
|Rest In Peace
|End Bits
|
Summer 2024
Forthcoming SF Books
War Bodies by Neal Asher, Tor, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-05010-3.
Star Wars: Mace Windu – The Glass Abyss by Steven Barnes, Del Rey, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-91940-0.
Acension by Nicholas Binge, Harper Fiction, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley, Sceptre – Hodder & Stoughton, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-399-72634-4.
Echo of Worlds by M. R. Carey, Orbit, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51805-3.
Floating Hotel by Grace Curtis, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, 291pp ISBN 978-1-529-39058-2.
Star Wars Inquisitor: Rise of the Red Blade by Delilah S. Dawson, Inklore, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-94448-6.
Doctor Who and the Horns of Nimon by Terrance Dicks, BBC Audio, £14 / £20, Audio-book, ISBN (Digital / CD): 978-1-529-92486-2 / 978-1-529-92487-9.
Doctor Who: Kinda by Terrance Dicks, BBC Audio, £14 / £20, Audio-book, ISBN (Digital / CD): 978-1-529-93308-6 / 978-1-529-93309-3.
The Bezzle by Cory Doctorow, Ad Astra – Head of Zeus, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-804-54779-3.
Doctor Who: The Apocalypse Collection by William Emms et al, BBC Audio, £16, Audio-book, ISBN (Digital): 978-1-529-93310-9.
The Stars Too Fondly by Emily Hamilton, Gollancz, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61377-4.
Fight Me by Austin Grossman, Michael Joseph, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-241-55594-1.
Jumpnauts by Hao Jingfang, Ad Astra – Head of Zeus, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-786-69654-0.
Lake of Souls: Leckie Anthology by Ann Leckie, Orbit, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52346-0.
AI 2041: Ten Visions for Our Future by Kai-Fu Lee & Chen Qiufan, Ebury, £12.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-753-55902-4.
A View from the Stars by Cixin Liu, Ad Astra – Head of Zeus, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-90858-5.
The Galaxy Game by Karen Lord, Gollancz, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61894-6.
Doctor Who: Eleventh Doctor Novels Volume 2 by Una McCormack et al, BBC Audio, £16, Audio-book, ISBN 978-1-52-992957-7.
Dry Lands by Elizabeth Anne Martins, Flame Tree Press, £12.95 / Can$21.95 / US$16.95, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58905-6.
Star Wars: The Living Force by John Jackson Miller, Del Rey, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-91944-8.
In Universes by E. M. North, Hutchinson Heinemann, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-15359-0.
Fractal Noise by Christopher Paolini, Tor, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-035-00113-2.
The Mars House by Natasha Pulley, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61854-0.
Darkome by Hannu Rajaniemi, Gollancz, £18.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-20332-7.
Lake of Darkness by Adam Roberts, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61768-0.
Disquiet Gods by Christopher Ruocchio, Ad Astra – Head of Zeus, £25, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-803-28760-7.
Doctor Who: The Demons Within by Gary Russell, BBC Audio, £14 / £11, Audio-book, ISBN (Digital / CD): 978-1-529-90934-0 / 978-1-529-90933-3.
The Watchers by A. M. Shine, Aries – Head of Zeus, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-035-90380-1.
Alien Clay by Adrian Tchaikovsky, Tor, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-01374-6.
Lords of Uncreation by Adrian Tchaikovsky, Tor, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-05200-8.
Service Model by Adrian Tchaikovsky, Tor, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-04566-2.
The Last Murder at the End of the World by Stuart Turton, Bloomsbury, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-526-63495-5.
Doctor Who: The Edge of Destruction by David Whitaker, BBC Audio, £14 / £11, Audio-book, ISBN (Digital / CD): 978-1-529-93132-7 /
978-1-529-90933-3.
The Night Field by Donna Glee Williams, Quercus, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-42270-2.
|Season's Editorial & Staff Stuff
|Key SF News & Awards
|Film News
|Television News
|Publishing News
|Forthcoming SF Books
|Forthcoming Fantasy Books
|Forthcoming Non-Fiction
|General Science News
|Natural Science News
|Astronomy & Space News
|Science & SF Interface
|Rest In Peace
|End Bits
|
Summer 2024
Forthcoming Fantasy Books
The Devil's Advisor by Brad Abdul, Flame Tree Press, £12.95 / Can$21.95 / US$16.95, pbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58845-5.
The Rift by Seth Adams, Flame Tree Press, £12.95 / Can$21.95 / US$16.95, pbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58878-3.
The Warm Hands of Ghosts by Katherine Arden, Century, £18.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-92003-1.
Your Blood, My Bones by Kelly Andrew, Gollancz, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-23490-1.
Master of Souls by Rena Baron, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
I’m Afraid You’ve Got Dragons by Peter S. Beagle, Gollancz, £12.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62270-7.
The Dragons of Deepwood Fen by Bradley P. Beaulieu, Ad Astra – Head of Zeus, £25, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-803-28506-1.
Kavithri by Aman J. Bedi, Gollancz, £12.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-60986-9.
The Atlas Paradox by Olivie Blake, Tor, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-09532-6.
One For My Enemy by Olivie Blake, Tor, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-035-01159-9.
The Fates by Rose Blythe, Quercus, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-42812-4.
Dark Carnival by Ray Bradbury, Harper Voyager, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
The Ashes and the Star-Cursed King by Carissa Broadbent, Tor, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-04096-4.
The Serpent and the Wings of Night by Carissa Broadbent, Tor, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-035-04095-7.
The Daughters’ War by Christopher Buehlman, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-60874-9.
Breaking Hell by Miles Cameron, Gollancz, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-473-23257-0.
The Nameless by Ramsey Campbell, Flame Tree Press, £9.95 / Can$19.95 / US$16.95, pbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58767-0.
Those Who Dwell in Mordenhyrst Hall by Catherine Cavendish, Flame Tree Press, £12.95 / Can$21.95 / US$16.95, pbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58821-9.
A Letter to the Luminous Deep by Sylvie Cathrall, Orbit, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52277-7.
The Adventures of Amina Al-Sirafi by Shannon Chakraborty, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
Spirits Abroad by Zen Cho, Tor, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-035-01566-5.
Elusive by Genevieve Cogman, Tor, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-08377-4.
So Let Them Burn by Kamilah Cole, Atom, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-349-12544-2.
The First Bright Thing by J. R. Dawson, Tor, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-035-01821-5.
The Shadow Cabinet by Juno Dawson, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
The Battle Drum by Saara El-Arifi, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
The Ending Fire by Saara El-Arifi, Harper Voyager, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
The Weavers of Alamaxa by Hadeer Elsbai, Orbit, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52050-6.
The Queen of the Dawn by S. M. Gaither, Inklore, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-94589-6.
A Promise of Peridot: The Sacred Stones Book 2 by Kate Golden, Jo Fletcher Books, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-43406-4.
The Gilded Crown by Marianne Gordon, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
The Voice Of The Wretched by Kester Grant, Harper Voyager, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
The Love Of My Afterlife by Kirsty Greenwood, Century, £8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-94911-5.
The Bright Sword by Lev Grossman, Del Rey, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-93912-5.
Discontinue If Death Ensues edited by Carol Gyzander & Anna Taborska, Flame Tree Press, £16.99 / Can$34.99 / US$26.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-804-17937-6.
The Moonlight Market by Joanne Harris, Gollancz, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-60475-8.
The Return Of The Dwarves Book 1 by Markus Heitz, Quercus, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-42486-7.
Oracle by Thomas Olde Heuvelt, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-33192-9.
Medea by Rosie Hewlett, Transworld, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-63729-0.
William Hope Hodgson Horror Stories by William Hope Hodgson, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$40 / US$30, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-804-17796-9.
The Mystery at Dunvegan Castle by T. L. Huchu, Tor, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-09774-0.
Icelandic Folktales edited by J. K. Jackson & Rosa Porsteinsdottir, Flame Tree Press, £8.99 / Can$16.99 / US$12.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-17816-4.
Bittershore by V. V. James, Gollancz, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61726-0.
Folk Horror edited by Paul Kane & Marie O’Regan, Flame Tree Press, £16.99 / Can$34.99 / US$26.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-804-17732-7.
Critical Role: Bells Hells – What Doesn’t Break by Cassandra Khaw, Del Rey, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-93747-3.
The Heart of Winter by Shona Kinsella, Flame Tree Press, £12.95 / Can$21.95 / US$16.95, pbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58830-1.
In the Lives of Puppets by T. J. Klune, Tor, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-08804-5.
The Book That Wouldn’t Burn by Mark Lawrence, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
The Lie That Broke The World by Mark Lawrence, Harper Voyager, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Daughter of Calamity by Rosalie M. Lin, Tor, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-01126-1.
The Kindness by John Ajvide Lindqvist, Quercus, £14.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-41908-5.
The Book of Love by Kelly Link, Ad Astra – Head of Zeus, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-804-54845-5.
The Silverblood Promise by James Logan, Jo Fletcher Books, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-43281-7.
The Wilding by Ian McDonald, Gollancz, £25, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61147-3.
Arthur Machen Horror Stories by Arthur Machen, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$40 / US$30, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-804-17795-2.
Wild Cards – Pairing Up by George R. R. Martin, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
The Ninth Nightmare by Graham Masterton, Aries – Head of Zeus, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-035-90517-1.
Dragon Rider by Taran Matharu, Harper Voyager, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Dance of Shadows by Gourav Mohanty, Ad Astra – Head of Zeus, £25, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Sons of Darkness by Gourav Mohanty, Head of Zeus, £25, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
They Stalk The Night by Brian Moreland, Flame Tree Press, £12.95 / Can$21.95 / US$16.95, pbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58857-8.
Darkness Beckons edited by Mark Morris, Flame Tree Press, £12.95 / Can$21.95 / US$16.95, pbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58729-8.
That Which Stands Outside by Mark Morris, Flame Tree Press, £12.95 / Can$21.95 / US$16.95, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58933-9.
Chinese Ghost Stories edited by Xueting C. Ni, Flame Tree Press, £8.99 / Can$16.99 / US$12.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-17798-3.
One Eye Opened In That Place by Cristi Nogle, Flame Tree Press, £12.95 / Can$21.95 / US$16.95, pbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58836-3.
The Last Song of Penelope by Claire North, Orbit, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51611-0.
African Ghost Short Stories edited by Nuzo Onoh, Divine Che Neba & Chinelo Onwualu, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$40 / US$30, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-804-17797-6.
The First King by Shameez Patel Papathanasiou, Flame Tree Press, £12.95 / Can$21.95 / US$16.95, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-7875-8920-9.
Goddess of the River by Vaishnavi Patel, Orbit, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52020-9.
The Dance of Shadows by Rogba Payne, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61262-3.
Daughter of the Merciful Deep by Leslye Penelope, Orbit, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51811-4.
The Book of Elsewhere by Keanu Reeves & China Miéville, Del Rey, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-15053-7.
Lady Macbeth by Ava Reid, Del Rey, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-91047-6.
Blood on the Tide by Katee Robert, Del Rey, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-90992-0.
Hunt on Dark Waters by Katee Robert, Inklore, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-94745-6.
When the Night Falls by Glenn Rolfe, Flame Tree Press, £12.95 / Can$21.95 / US$16.95, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58809-7.
What If… Loki Was Worthy? by Madeleine Roux, Del Rey, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-91433-7.
Running Close to the Wind by Alexandra Rowland, Tor, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-09970-6.
Spell Bound by Gretchen Rue, Aria – Head of Zeus, £9.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-90428-0.
The Murder Road by Simone St James, Michael Joseph, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-241-67818-3.
The Sunlit Man by Brandon Sanderson, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61347-7.
The Bone Season by Samantha Shannon, Bloomsbury, £9.9, pbk, ISBN 978-1-526-66475-4.
The Wishing Game by Meg Shaffer, Jo Fletcher Books, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-43628-0.
The Garden of Delights by Amal Singh, Flame Tree Press, £12.95 / Can$21.95 / US$16.95, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-787-589087.
Lore Olympus: Volume 6 by Rachel Smythe, Del Rey, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-90992-0.
Thief Liar Lady by D. L. Soria, Inklore, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-94611-4.
The Trials of Empire by Richard Swan, Orbit, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51647-9.
The Honey Witch by Sydney J. Shields, Orbit, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-522524.
Can't Spell Treason Without Tea by Rebecca Thorne, Tor, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-030996.
Shadowstitch by Cari Thomas, Harper Voyager, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
A Queen of Thieves & Chaos by K. A. Tucker, Inklore, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-94501-8.
The Gathering by C. J. Tudor, Michael Joseph, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-241-48626-9.
Classic Ghost Stories edited by Lisa Tuttle, Flame Tree Press, £8.99 / Can$16.99 / US$12.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-17799-0.
A Study in Drowning by Ava Reid, Inklore, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-94501-8.
The Temptation Of Magic by Megan Scott, Magpie, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Breaks Volume 2 by Emma Vieceli and Malin Ryden, Orbit, £12.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52228-9.
Lord of the Feast by Tim Waggoner, Flame Tree Press, £12.95 / Can$21.95 / US$16.95, pbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58636-9.
Dragonlance: Dragons of Fate by Margaret Weis & Tracy Hickman, Inklore, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-94693-0.
Dragonlance: Dragons of Eternity by Margaret Weis & Tracy Hickman, Del Rey, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-10177-5.
Black River Orchard by Chuck Wendig, Inklore, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-10115-7.
How To Become the Dark Lord (and Die Trying) by Django Wexler, Orbit, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51898-5.
Mister Magic by Kiersten White, Inklore, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-94150-8.
All The Hollow Of The Sky by Kit Whitfield, Quercus, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-41495-0.
The Hemlock Queen by Hannah Whitten, Orbit, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52155-8.
The Hungry Dark by Jen Williams, Harper Voyager, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Someone You Can Build A Nest In by John Wiswell, Jo Fletcher Books, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-43134-6.
Song of the Mysteries by Janny Wurts, Harper Voyager, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
The Lightborn by Rebecca Zahabi, Gollancz, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-473-23447-5.
|Season's Editorial & Staff Stuff
|Key SF News & Awards
|Film News
|Television News
|Publishing News
|Forthcoming SF Books
|Forthcoming Fantasy Books
|Forthcoming Non-Fiction
|General Science News
|Natural Science News
|Astronomy & Space News
|Science & SF Interface
|Rest In Peace
|End Bits
|
Summer 2024
Forthcoming Non-Fiction SF &
|Season's Editorial & Staff Stuff
|Key SF News & Awards
|Film News
|Television News
|Publishing News
|Forthcoming SF Books
|Forthcoming Fantasy Books
|Forthcoming Non-Fiction
|General Science News
|Natural Science News
|Astronomy & Space News
|Science & SF Interface
|Rest In Peace
|End Bits
|
Summer 2024
General Science News
The 2024 Abel Prize for mathematics goes to Michel Talagrand for work on formulae to make random processes more predictable. The French mathematician is currently based at the French National Centre for Scientific Research. He is also known for solving a problem posed by theoretical physicist Giorgio Parisi and this helped Parisi to earn a Nobel Prize in Physics in 2021. The Abel Prize is known as the Nobel for mathematics. The Abel Prize comes with 7.5 million Norwegian kroner (£555,000/US$700,000). ++++ Last year's Abel winner here.
The Earth may have already warmed by far more than the 1.5°C Paris Accord 'safe limit'! Researchers using isotope ratios in the carbonate skeletons of sponges have compiled a sea water temperature record going back 300 years. This indicates since this pre-industrial time, that the Earth has warmed by 1.9°C. The IPCC takes the year 1850 as being representative of the temperature of the Earth in pre-industrial times as that date was when sufficiently comprehensive climate measurements began. Further, the IPCC uses a combination of land and sea measurements. Conversely, this new record is purely marine but because more of the Earth's surface is ocean and because water has a higher heat capacity than land, ocean temperatures can be considered the dominant factor in maintaining the Earth's temperature. The researchers looked at the remains of sponges in the Caribbean going back 300 years to 1700AD, a century and a half before the IPCC's 1850 bench-mark year. If similar research conducted elsewhere paints a similar picture then it will be likely that the Earth has warmed by 1.9°C. Keeping warming to below 1.5°C above pre-industrial is considered 'safe' because the last interglacial roughly 100,000 years ago was geologically briefly (a few thousand years) at that temperature but the Earth system managed to slip back into a glacial mode. (See McCulloch, M. T., et al (2024) 300 years of sclerosponge thermometry shows global warming
Global warming is further slowing the Earth's rotation yet paradoxically delays the need for the next leap second to be added by three years. First up, the background. The Earth's spin pushes the ocean tidal bulge ahead of the Moon being directly above the said bulge. This tidal bulge attracts the Moon ahead of itself so speeding it up and this in turn both slows the Earth's rotation and moves the Moon into a higher orbit. This means that in the past, the Earth had a shorter day: 1.4 billion years ago, a day was only around 19 hours long. This slowing means that periodically the International Earth Rotation and Reference Systems Service, in Paris, decides when to introduce a leap second. However, there are other mechanisms that alter the rate of the Earth's rotation.
A hot mega-drought in western USA in the 16th century has been identified. Researchers have used tree ring data to create a climate record across the USA back to 1553AD. Currently western US is in a protracted drought due to climate change. The researchers have found that locally warm times also see drought in the western US. They have found that conditions in the 21st century are likely unprecedented since at least the 16th century. The record shows that summer temperatures recorded during the Dust Bowl (1932 to 1939AD) contributed to the drought. Also that there was a late-16th century drought (1568 to 1591AD. (See King, K. E. et al (2024) Increasing prevalence of hot drought across western North America since the 16th century. Science Advances, vol. 10, eadj4289)
Cleaner skies are leading to a faster-warming world. We have long known that pollutant particles affect the climate both positively and negatively, but the details have been elusive. The latest here is that NASA's Clouds and the Earth’s Radiant Energy System (CERES) suite of satellite instruments have provided data for over two decades. The results analysed by a collaboration of largely western European based researchers show that the Earth has warmed between 2001 and 2019 by more than can be accounted for by greenhouse gas emissions alone. The conclusion is that cleaner skies, due to clean air legislation, are lowering the cooling effect of pollutants: less pollutants, less cooling, and more warming. (See Hodnebrog, O., et al (2024) Recent reductions in aerosol emissions have increased Earth’s energy imbalance. Communications Earth & Environment, vol. 5, 166.)
Overall, the amount of ground water is declining globally. A small international team of researchers has looked at 170,000 monitoring wells and 1,693 aquifer systems in countries that encompass approximately 75% of global groundwater withdrawals. They show that rapid groundwater-level declines (over 0.5 metres a year) are widespread in the twenty-first century, especially in dry regions with extensive croplands. Critically, they also show that groundwater-level declines have accelerated over the past four decades in 30% of the world’s regional aquifers. This widespread acceleration in groundwater-level deepening highlights an urgent need for more effective measures to address groundwater depletion. But they have also identified a few example of groundwater recharge following management policy changes. (See Jasechko, S. et al (2024) Rapid groundwater decline and some cases of recovery in aquifers globally. Nature, vol. 625, p715-721 and the review piece MacAllister, D. J. (2024) Groundwater decline is global but not universal. Nature, vol. 625, p668-9.)
A record amount of energy has been generated by the British-based JET! JET (the Joint European Torus) at Culham in Oxfordshire, is an EU project. It was the research facility's final experiment after over 40 years of work. 69 megajoules of energy were released over five seconds. JET was only meant to be operational for a decade or so but repeated successes saw its life extended. The result is triple what was achieved in similar tests back in 1997. Following Brexit, Britain is no longer part of EurAtom.
A quarter of digital academic papers are being lost! The past couple of decades has seen the rise of electronic only, digital, journals and increasingly, physical journals will also see their paper papers have a digital counterpart. To keep track of a digital paper (be it of a digital-only paper or a digital version of a physical paper) there is the digital object identifier (DOI) system. Each paper is assigned a DOI number (for example: DOI:10.1017/CBO9780511803826. A paper's DOI resolves to a web address (URL), typically on the publisher's website. But if the publisher changes their website (say, due to a web redesign) they can arrange for the DOI to re-direct to a new web-address. In the event that a publisher goes bankrupt, there are to archives run by others. However, all this relies on the paper's DOI actually linking to an active web address. Researchers have now found that over a quarter of over 7 million papers examined did not have a DOI that worked! This means that a quarter of the literature has seemingly vanished. This in turn makes it impossible for researchers to check such past research.
|Season's Editorial & Staff Stuff
|Key SF News & Awards
|Film News
|Television News
|Publishing News
|Forthcoming SF Books
|Forthcoming Fantasy Books
|Forthcoming Non-Fiction
|General Science News
|Natural Science News
|Astronomy & Space News
|Science & SF Interface
|Rest In Peace
|End Bits
|
Summer 2024
Natural Science News
Multicellular life started earlier than thought. For many, multicellular life really took off with the Ediacaran Period (635–541 million years ago) and for many years quite a few thought that was the actual origins of multicellularity were much earlier. Indeed in 2016 microfossils of multicellular algae were found dating from 1,560 million years ago. Now, new research reports multicellular algae fossils from the about 1,635-million-year-old Chuanlinggou Formation in North China. The occurrence of multicellular eukaryotes in Palaeoproterozoic rocks not much younger than those containing the oldest unambiguous evidence of eukaryotes as a whole supports the hypothesis that simple multicellularity arose early in eukaryotic history, as much as a billion years before complex multicellular organisms diversified in the oceans in the Ediacaran. This speaks to the rise of multicellularity being an easier evolutionary step than some had thought. (See Zhu, S. et al (2016) Decimetre-scale multicellular eukaryotes from the 1.56-billion-year-old Gaoyuzhuang Formation in North China. vol. 7, 1,1500, Miao, L. et al (2024) 1.63-billion- year- Old multicellular eukaryotes from the Chuanlinggou Formation in North China. Science Advances, vol. 10, eadk3208 and the review piece Pennisi, E. (2024) Tiny fossils upend timeline of multicellular life. vol. 383, p352-3.)
How did humans lose their monkey tails? Research from the US, mainly bioscientists based in New York, indicates that an alteration of the TBXT gene by a moveable (a type of mobile genetic sequence that moved around the genome during evolution, known as a transposable element) 300-base-pair Alu sequence. However, the altered TBXT gene is also associated with neural tube defects. This, the researchers say, must mean that there was a powerful evolutionary drive to go tail-less. However, reviewers of the paper in Nature say that having a tail would have helped humans with upright walking. Instead, they suggest a more random cause (genetic drift) with the isolation of a small population of tail-less monkeys some 25 million years ago was the cause: i.e. it was an evolutionary accident. These tail-less monkeys were the apes. (See Xia, Bo. et al (2024) On the genetic basis of tail-loss evolution in humans and apes. Nature, vol. 626, p1,042-8 and the review article Konkel, M. K. & Casanova E. L. (2024) Mobile DNA explains why humans don’t have tails. Nature, vol. 626, p958-9.)
Health risks associated with consumption of ultra-processed foods have been confirmed by a large meta-analysis. Ultra-processed foods encompass a broad range of ready to eat products, including packaged snacks, carbonated soft drinks, instant noodles, and readymade meals. There is a trend towards an increasingly ultra-processed global diet. This meta-analysis of nearly 10 million people found consistent evidence of a higher risk of adverse health outcomes associated with greater ultra-processed food exposure related to early death and heart disease and mental health. There is a need, the researchers say, to reduce the amount of ultra-processed food in people's diets. (See Lane, M. M. et al (2024) Ultra-processed food exposure and adverse health outcomes: umbrella review of epidemiological meta-analyses. British medical Journal, vol. 384, e077310.)
…And finally this section, the season's SARS-CoV-2 / CoVID-19 science primary research and news roundup.
Phone data reveals actual risks of catching CoVID. Now we are all (well, all the sane folk) are fully vaccinated and the pandemic over, we now have a lot of data including the risk of catching CoVID-19 as calculated by a smartphone app scales. British biomedical scientists have looked at 7 million contacts notified by the National Health Service CoVID-19 app in England and Wales to infer how app measurements translated to actual transmissions. Households accounted for about 6% of contacts but 40% of transmissions. A brief encounter of 15 minutes with someone infected who kept two metres distance incurred a 2% chance of transmitting that infection. Spending the day incurred an 8% chance, and living in the same household a 20% risk. Winter incurred slightly greater risks than summer when windows were open for ventilation. Those who only had a fleeting contact with an infected person accounted for 10% of all infections and those living in the same household 41% of infections. (See Ferretti, L. et al (2024) Digital measurement of SARS-CoV-2 transmission risk from 7 million contacts. Nature, vol. 626, p145-150 and the review piece Benzier, J. (2024) Contact-tracing app predicts transmission risk. Nature, vol. 626, p42-3.)
Long CoVID is associated with inflammation research strongly suggests. A very large collaboration of UK researchers based in both a number of universities and National Health Service hospitals have analysed the blood plasmas of 657 CoVD patients of whom 426 had at least one persistent long-CoVID-19 symptom. The following markers were identified as being indicators of long-CoVID: IL-1R2, MATN2 (respiratory symptoms), COLEC12 (heart and breathing), MATN2 & CSF3 (gastro-intestinal symptoms) , C1QA (fatigue and brain fog), SPON-1, NFASC (nerve repair), and SCG3 (brain). The findings suggest that inflammation relates to tissue damage associated with long CoVID. (See the alphabetically listed authored paper Adeniji, K. et al (2024) Large-scale phenotyping of patients with long CoVID post-hospitalization reveals mechanistic subtypes of disease. Nature Immunology, vol. 25, p607–621.)
The World Health Organisation (WHO) list of key variants of concern now include among others:
Related SARS-CoV-2 / CoVID-19 news, previously covered elsewhere on this site, has been listed here on previous seasonal news pages prior to 2023. However, this has become quite a lengthy list of links and so we stopped providing this listing in the news pages and also, with the vaccines for many in the developed and middle-income nations, the worst of the pandemic is over. Instead you can find this lengthy list of links at the end of our initial SARS-CoV-2 briefing here. It neatly charts over time the key research conducted throughout the pandemic.
And finally… A short natural science YouTube video
Why Is It So Hard to Tell the SeΧ of a Dinosaur? PBS Eons explains that while we think we know a lot about dinosaurs – like how they moved and what they ate – for a long time, we haven’t been able to ID one seemingly basic thing about their biology... You can see the video here.
|Season's Editorial & Staff Stuff
|Key SF News & Awards
|Film News
|Television News
|Publishing News
|Forthcoming SF Books
|Forthcoming Fantasy Books
|Forthcoming Non-Fiction
|General Science News
|Natural Science News
|Astronomy & Space News
|Science & SF Interface
|Rest In Peace
|End Bits
|
Summer 2024
Astronomy & Space Science News
Our Galaxy's central black hole has been observed by the Event Horizon Telescope. These observations have revealed a bright, thick ring. (Check out the circular polarised image on page 12 of the first paper Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration et al. (2024) First Sagittarius A* Event Horizon Telescope Results. VII. Polarization of the Ring. The Astrophysical Journal Letters, vol. 964, L25 and Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration et al. (2024) First Sagittarius A* Event Horizon Telescope Results. VIII. Physical Interpretation of the Polarized Ring. The Astrophysical Journal Letters, vol. 964, L26)
One in about a dozen stars may have ingested planets! Planetary systems are not necessarily formed in stable configurations: planets may migrate and stop migrating when there is stability. When planet migration takes place, there may be occasions when the planet falls into its star: the star ingests the planet. An international collaboration has attempted to identify how often this happens using data from ESA's Gaia space probe. Stars are mostly hydrogen and helium, conversely planets are mostly heavier elements (what astronomers call 'metals'). If a star ingests a planet the it metallicity increases. What the astronomers did was to use the Gaia probe to identify ninety-one pairs of stars that move through space together and which formed from the same stellar nursery. In theory each pair of stars should have the same metallicity. Spectra of these stars were taken but about 8% of the pairs were found to have different metallicities: in these pairs the one with the higher metallicity may have ingested a planet. (See Liu, F. et al (2024) At least one in a dozen stars shows evidence of planetary ingestion. Nature, vol. 627, p501-4.)
The first tidally-locked planet may have been found – and it's a super-Earth. The idea of a planet orbiting so close to its star that it will become tidally locked – just as the Earth's Moon is to the Earth – with one side perpetually facing the sun is not new, but none have been detected. A small collaboration of a Chinese, a Canadian, a German and a US based astronomers re-visited the Spitzer phase curve of the exoplanet LHS 3844b that measured the intensity of light coming off this planet and think that it may be tidally locked. This super-Earth has a radius 1.32 times that of Earth's. Their results thus suggest that LHS 3844b is a potential exoplanet analogue to the Moon and Mercury in our own solar system, with a similarly darkened and space-weathered surface. The researchers work assumes that the planet has no atmosphere. Future observations will be able to test and refine this interpretation in a number of ways. (See the primary research here Lyu, X., et al (2024) Super-Earth LHS3844b is Tidally Locked. The Astrophysical Journal, vol. 964, 152.)
New search finds 85 exoplanet candidates cool enough for liquid water. Astronomers have discovered 85 possible planets outside of our solar system, with temperatures closer to those of our own Solar System planets, potentially cool enough to sustain life. These exoplanet candidates, discovered using data from data from NASA's Transitioning Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), are similar in size to Jupiter, Saturn and Neptune in our Solar System. They are much cooler than most of those found from the TESS mission.
Two habitable zone, near Earth-sized, planets found… Almost! A large international team of astronomers have been pouring over transit data (the way stars dim when planets pass in front of them). They are confident that they have found one exoplanet that is in its star's habitable zone and less confident of another second one in the same star's habitable zone.
The river delta entering the Jezero crater, Mars, was originally much larger but has been eroded away. NASA’s Perseverance rover is currently exploring the Jezero western delta and has been using ground penetrating radar to see what it is like up to 20 metres below the surface. It has found that the true crater floor near the delta is buried by erosional material and that this must have come from a larger delta and that this erosion took place while there was still a lake in the crater. (See Paige, D. A. (2024) Ground penetrating radar observations of the contact between the western delta and the crater floor of Jezero crater, Mars. Science Advances, vol. 10, eadi8339.)
The first privately constructed Moon lander has successfully touched down: sort of. Odysseus made a soft landing but broke one of its legs in the process. The craft was built by the Houston-based Intuitive Machines company. Apparently, the onboard computer couldn't process precise laser range-finding data fast enough and cuts its engines too soon. Intuitive Machines has two other missions for 2024. The next one will see a drill into the Lunar surface.
Lunar time is needed for the Moon says the US White House. The White House has charged NASA and other US agencies for developing a universal time for the Moon. The reasons for this are because relativistic effects (special and general) affect atomic clocks on satellites used for positioning. As it stands the Global Positioning System for the Earth that uses satellites has to take into account that satellites further away from Earth's maximum gravitational pull, and travelling faster relative to an observer on the Earth, sees their atomic clocks differ from those on the Earth by very roughly 40 microseconds a day and this ends up as an error in positioning calculations the order of a few metres a day. These would increase as time progresses were not for these relativistic effects being taken into account. Because the Moon has a different gravitational space-time well to the Earth's, the relativistic effects there are different. Consequently, a Lunar time is needed with a known, hence calculable, relationship with Earth time. Last year, the European Space Agency (ESA) said Earth needs to come up with a unified time for the Moon, where a day lasts 29.5 Earth days. The White House would like to see a US system in place by the end of 2026. It may be that US agencies will need to work with ESA.
|Season's Editorial & Staff Stuff
|Key SF News & Awards
|Film News
|Television News
|Publishing News
|Forthcoming SF Books
|Forthcoming Fantasy Books
|Forthcoming Non-Fiction
|General Science News
|Natural Science News
|Astronomy & Space News
|Science & SF Interface
|Rest In Peace
|End Bits
|
Summer 2024
Science & Science Fiction Interface
Real life science of SF-like tropes and SF impacts on society
Could The Last Of Us fungi be a real risk? The all-party Science Innovation & Technology Committee of the House of Commons Select Committee has held a special one-off session on fungi. The session also explored some of the risks and drawbacks of fungi, which can cause disease in plants and animals including humans. We know that one fungus, cordyceps, can infect and completely 'take over' the life functions of insects like ants. But could they really start the zombie apocalypse as depicted in the video game and TV series The Last Of Us? The meeting heard that there was not enough research by industry into anti-fungals as climate change could encourage fungi. However, it was also pointed out that most fungi find human bodies too warm. Consequently, a warming world could see some fungi evolve to that they could harm humans.
A new home for life has very possibly been found in the Solar System, though life is unlikely to have evolved there. Mimas is a small moon of Saturn which up till now has been most famous for having a big, single crater that makes it look very much like Star Wars' Death Star. Its orbit about Saturn was odd and suggested that it either had an elongated core (a possibility as it moves close to a gas giant) or it has a subsurface ocean in which the core would slosh. The Cassini probe to Saturn's moons has already found organic compounds in Enceladus' plumes, that the conditions there may be conducive to life and the age of Saturn's rings. It also looked a another moon's gravity data that suggested that Dione likely has a subsurface ocean. Now, a small collaboration of researchers from France, Britain and China have looked at Mimas orbital data from Cassini. Their calculations show that Mimas' librations (wobble) do not chime with its orbital backward precession if it had a solid core. The researchers' modelling further suggests that the subsurface ocean is likely to be less than 25 million years old and the liquid ocean/surface ice interface at a 30 kilometre depth could only have arrived at just 2-3 million years ago. This is too short a time for it to reach, and occasionally breach, the surface as happens on Enceladus. All this means that there has been probably too little time for life to evolve but there may be interesting pre-biotic chemistry. (See Lainey, V. et al (2024) A recently formed ocean inside Saturn’s moon Mimas. Nature, vol. 626, pp280-282 and the review paper Cuk, M. & Rhoden, R. (2024) Surprise ocean prompts update of rules for moons. Nature, vol. 626, pp263-4.)
The reality of Dune sandworms is explored by the journal Nature. To find out whether the fictional worms in Dune have anything in common with real worms, Nature spoke to palaeontologist Luke Parry at the University of Oxford, Great Britain. For example, there are annelid worms (similar to earth worms) that get up to several metres in length called eunicid worms, a type of bristle worm. They eat octopuses, squid and some vertebrates. There are some earthworms that get really big, as well. Megascolides reaches up to two metres long. The biggest ones are from Australia. (See Nowogrodzki, J. (2024) Meet the real-life versions of Dune’s epic sandworms. Nature, vol. 627, p474-5.)
Kermit the frog name for key new fossil. A 270-million-year-old fossil that sheds light on the murky origins of amphibians has been named after Kermit. The new species of proto-amphibian and has been named Kermitops gratus because it bears a likeness to the iconic Muppet. The early fossil record of amphibians and their ancestors is largely fragmentary which makes it hard to figure out how frogs, salamanders and their kin evolved.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) guzzles energy and water. One assessment suggests that ChatGPT, the chatbot created by OpenAI in San Francisco, California, is already consuming the energy equivalent to that used in 33,000 homes. It is estimated that a search driven by generative AI uses four to five times the energy of a conventional web search. Within years, large AI systems are likely to need as much energy as entire nations. And it is not just energy but water to cool the processors. In West Des Moines, Iowa, the data-centre cluster that serves OpenAI’s most advanced model, GPT-4, uses about 6% of the district’s water. One estimate suggests that, globally, the demand for water for AI could be half that of the United Kingdom by 2027! (See Crawford, K. (2024) Generative AI is guzzling water and energy. Nature, vol. 626, p693.)
China orders its universities to survey fictional science. China's Ministry of Education’s Department of Science, Technology and Informatisation has ordered universities to report on the number of retracted papers. A London-based subsidiary of the publisher Wiley, Hindawi, in 2023 had issued 9,600 retractions of which about 8,200 had a co-author in China. One estimation of global retractions is 14,000 for 2023, of which some three-quarters involved a Chinese co-author. Chinese researchers with retracted papers will have to explain to the Ministry whether the retraction was owing to misconduct, such as image manipulation, or an honest mistake, such as authors identifying errors in their own work.
Climate scientist wins court case against two conservative commentators who claimed his work was fictional and who compared him to a convicted child molester. A jury awarded Michael Mann (formerly of Pennsylvania U.) over US$1 million. It is perfectly legitimate to criticise scientific findings, but this verdict is a strong signal that individual scientists shouldn’t be accused of serious misconduct without strong evidence. A member of a libertarian think-tank in Washington comments 12 years ago included: “instead of molesting children, he has molested and tortured data in the service of politicised science that could have dire economic consequences for the nation and planet”. Michael Mann told the journal Nature that he hopes the win “signals the beginning of the end of the open season on scientists by ideologically motivated bad actors. And maybe, just maybe, that facts and reason still matter even in today’s fraught political economy”. Michael Mann looked at tree rings over the past thousand years and showed that recent global warming was unprecedented. Michael Mann had not specified an amount he sought in damages, that figure was determined by the jury. (See Voosen, P. (2024) Jury rules noted climate scientist was defamed. Science, vol. 383, p686-7 and Tollefson, J. (2024) Climatologist Michael Mann Wins Defamation Case. Nature, vol. 626, p698-9.)
An ancient wall has been found under the sea dating from over 9,000 years ago! Ancient walls abound in SF/F from the film The Wall to the one dividing an island in King Kong. Researchers have now found an ancient wall in the Baltic Sea that dates from over 9,000 years ago. Back then, the Earth was coming out of the last glacial phase of our ice age and much of the Earth's water was still locked up in ice sheets with lower sea levels. The wall is almost a kilometre long and is thought was constructed to herd animals being hunted. The site represents one of the oldest documented man-made hunting structures on Earth, and ranges among the largest known Stone Age structure in Europe. (See Geerson, J. et al (2024) A submerged Stone Age hunting architecture from the Western Baltic Sea. PNAS, vol. 121 (8), e2312008121.)
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been used to train a robot to anticipate, and so instantaneously mimic, human expressions. A small collaboration of US-based researchers has used to train a robot to anticipate human emotion facial expressions. Up until now, there has been a delay in a robot seeing a human and then copying the facial expression seen and this delay seems unnatural to humans. With AI, it is possible to train the robot to anticipate human expressions and even generate them before the human has and this makes the robot's behaviour seem more natural. They found that a robot can learn to predict a forthcoming smile about 839 milliseconds before the human fully smiles. This is because a human shows tell-tale signs of when they are about to smile before the full smile develops: the robot can recognise these tell-tale signs. This development could improve human-robot interactions. (See Hu, Y. et al (2024 Human-robot facial coexpression. Science Robotics, vol. 9, eadi4724.)
It is still 90 seconds until the end of the World! The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists sets the 'Doomsday Clock' every year. Last year (2023) due to the war in Ukraine and tensions from China, it was set 90 seconds to midnight. This year (2024) the Science and Security Board of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists have decided that matters have neither improved, nor worsened, and have kept the Doomsday Clock set 90 seconds to midnight saying that it is still a moment of historic danger.
And to finally round off the Science & SF Interface subsection, here are some short videos…
The 'Dark Forest' solution to the Fermi Paradox is explored by PBS Space-Time. In 1974 we sent the Arecibo radio message towards Messier 13, a globular cluster near the edge of the Milky Way, made up of a few hundred thousand stars. The message was mostly symbolic; we were not really expecting a reply. Yet surely other civilisations out there are doing the same thing. So, why haven’t we heard anything? What if the silence from the stars is a hint that we shouldn’t be so outgoing? What if aliens are deliberately keeping quiet for fear that they might be destroyed..? You can see the 15-minute video here.
Is there anybody out there? Cool Worlds takes a deep dive into the question of whether there is extraterrestrial intelligence and the 'Fermi Paradox' and comes up with a neat, observer bias, solution. You can see the 27-minute video here.
Is there anybody out there? Moid Moidelhoff at Media Death Cult takes a superficial dive into the question of whether there is extraterrestrial intelligence before having a look at the social phenomena of UFOs… You can see the 34-minute video here.
Is there anybody out there? Isaac Arthur at Science and Futurism takes a dive into the question of whether there is extraterrestrial intelligence and the Fermi Paradox opining that the solution to the latter might be that while simple life is very common, complex life is very rare… You can see the 32-minute video here.
Is there really a parallel universe with an identical you in it? And which multiverse theory does Rick and Morty subscribe to? Indeed, how broad is SF's approach to the multiverse concept? Here, Brit Cit astrophysicist Dr Becky Smethurst, would like to know of any SF story or film that employs the 'bubble universe' theory of the multiverse. If you have an example, put it in the comments beneath her 15-minute YouTube video. There's a challenge for those of you who are our regulars…
Fancy an alien beer? It could well kill you! Isaac Arthur departs from his usual Futurism for one of his sci-fi Sundays. This time it’s a shorter-than-usual edition at just 15 minutes because it is an impromptu one. This time the SFnal topic is of alien beer, specifically Alien Beer To Die For.
What is reality? Space seems fundamental. To build a universe, surely you need something to build it on or in. Many, maybe most, physicists now think that the fabric of space emerges from something deeper. And perhaps the most existentially disturbing such proposal is that our 3-D universe is just the inward projection of an infinitely distant boundary: a hologram of sorts. Let’s see how that can actually work, and what the holographic principle really says about the “realness” of this universe… PBS Space-Time's Matt O'Dowd asks does space emerge from a holographic boundary? You can see Matt's video here.
What will the Earth look like in ten thousand years and also 300 million years time? The YouTube channel PBS Eons spend a lot of time looking backwards into deep time, visiting ancient chapters of our planet’s history. But this time, we’re taking a look towards the deep future. After all, the story is far from over. You can see the 10 minute video here.
|Season's Editorial & Staff Stuff
|Key SF News & Awards
|Film News
|Television News
|Publishing News
|Forthcoming SF Books
|Forthcoming Fantasy Books
|Forthcoming Non-Fiction
|General Science News
|Natural Science News
|Astronomy & Space News
|Science & SF Interface
|Rest In Peace
|End Bits
|
Summer 2024
Rest In Peace
The last season saw the science and science fiction communities sadly lose…
Tony Benoun, the US fan, has died after a long illness. He was a member of Los Angeles SF and was an avid Doctor Who fan and been part of Los Angeles Doctor Who fandom, and its local Who group the Time Meddlers of Los Angeles, and since the early 1980s, as part of the Chancellory Guard fan group. He helped found the precursor to what would become the Gallifrey One convention. His wife, Sherri, survives him who is also a member of the Gallifrey One team. He was involved in its inception in 1990 and was with them through to the present. He had been co-lead of its Special Projects division: working on (and selling) Gallifrey One's convention merchandise, T-shirts, tote bags, playing cards, stickers and more; supervising the moving and maintenance of the convention's home-grown TARDIS for many years. Indeed, he was part of a small group that created it.
Christophe Boesch, the French-Swiss biologist, has died aged 72. From his post-graduate studies onwards he specialised in chimpanzees. One of his long-term investigations was into the chimpanzees of the Tai National Park, Cote d’Ivoire. He looked at their ecology, social organisation, tool-use, hunting, cooperation, food-sharing, inter-community relationships, and cognitive capacities. One outcome of his research has helped to make great ape tourism more hygienic. He also helped create the Moyen-Bafing National Park in Guinea.
Carlos Buiza, the Spanish SF author, has died aged 83.
Tom Digby, the US fan, has died aged 84. The Los Angles area fan was short-listed for the 1971 and 1972 Hugo for Best Fan Writer. His apazines were Probably Something, Minneapa and Silicon Soapware. He was a Guest at ConFrancisco, the 1993 Worldcon that published his one-off fanzine Tom Digby Along Fantasy Way.
Professor Sir Anthony Epstein CBE, FRS, the British clinician turned pathologist, has died aged 102. He was the first person to propose that Burkitt's lymphoma was a cancer caused by a virus upon hearing a lecture given by surgeon Denis Parsons Burkitt himself in 1961 and t After two years working on Burkitt's lymphoma tumours, he discovered that they were caused by viruses. The Epstein–Barr virus was discovered in 1964. It was the first virus identified to cause cancer (Yvonne Barr was Epstein's research assistant). Its association with Africa was subsequently explained as being due to malaria infection which facilitates the cancer. Epstein garnered the Royal Society's Royal Medal in 1992. He was a Patron of Humanists UK. He lived long enough to see at least two vaccines against the virus enter clinical trials.
Peter Fagan, the Australian fan, has died aged 67. He belonged to the Nova Mob and Melbourne and Canberra SF groups.
Ramona Fradon, the US comics artist, has died aged 97. At the height of her career she worked mainly for DC but did have a stint with Marvel. She is particularly known for co-creating the superhero Metamorpho (with Bob Haney) as well as illustrating Aquaman and Brenda Starr, Reporter. With regards to the former, she was behind the character's visual re-vamp in 1959 for what came to be called the Silver Age of Comics. She was inducted into the Will Eisner Comic Book Hall of Fame in 2006. She announced her retirement from comics and illustrations on 5th January 2024, and passed in February.
Gunnar Gallmo, the Swedish fan, has died aged 77. He is also known for translating a number of SF books including those by Isaac Asimov, Philip K. Dick, Harry Harrison, Robert Heinlein, Ursula K. Le Guin, Clifford D. Simak, E. C. Tubb among others.
Debbie Geisler , the US fan, has died aged 66. She also was an editor for NESFA Press and was a conrunner. Chairing Boskone 36 and the 2004 Worldcon.
Roger Guillemin , the French-American neuroscientist, has died aged 100. Specialising in neuroendocrinology, separately, Guillemin and Andrew Schally discovered the structures of releasing hormones thyrotropin-releasing facto (TRH) and gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH). The pair, along with Rosalyn Yalow, won the Nobel Prize for Medicine in 1977. He was also a wine connoisseur especially of Burgundies.
Peter Higgs CH, FRS, FRSE, HonFInstP, HonDSC (multiple universities), the British theoretical physicist, has died aged 94. Along with a number of other physicists, Higgs proposed in the 1960s that broken symmetry in electroweak theory could explain the origin of mass of elementary particles in general and of the W and Z bosons in particular, what came to be known as the Higgs mechanism. It predicts the existence of a new particle, the Higgs boson, the detection of which became one of the great goals of physics. This was one of the tasks addressed by Europe's Large Hadron Collider at CERN which powered up in 2009. In July 2012, the Higgs boson was detected. The discovery of which garnered François Englert (Belgium) and Peter Higgs the Nobel Prize for Physics in 2013. (Higgs was informed he had been awarded the prize by an ex-neighbour on his way home, since he did not own a mobile phone.) The new Higgs Centre for Theoretical Physics in 2012 was named after him. He was a supporter of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) up to when it extended its remit to also campaign against nuclear power at which point he resigned from CND.
Dick Jenssen, the Australian fan and artist, has died aged 88. He was one of five fans who founded the Melbourne Science Fiction Club. Australia's Ditmar SF award is named after Jenssen as one of his first names is Ditmar. It is therefore appropriate/ironic that he himself won two Ditmars (2002, 2010) for his SF art. He was also a Rotsler Award (2016) and FAAn Award (2019) winer. His artwork included that for a number of book and fanzine covers. In real life he was a meteorology professor at Melbourne University.
Laurie Johnson, the British film and TV composer, has died aged 96. His genre-related work includes the themes for The Avengers (from 1965), Jason King, The New Avengers and The Professionals. His genre-related film work includes music for Dr. Strangelove, First Men in the Moon and Captain Kronos – Vampire Hunter.
Tom Jones, the British fan, has died aged 71. He edited the fanzines Proteus with Brian Stableford (1966-1967) and his own Waif (1978-1980). He became BSFA membership secretary in 1975 and was BSFA Vice-Chairman 1977-1979. At that time the Vice-Chairman actually ran the BSFA while Chairman was an honorary position occupied by Arthur C. Clarke. After Tom Jones' term the positions were renamed Chairman and President respectively.
Daniel Kahneman, the Mandatory Palestine/ Israeli born psychologist, has died aged 90. He initially specialised in cognitive psychology but later specialised in behavioural economics. His book Thinking, Fast and Slow (2011) became a best seller. One of its examples of economic psychological thinking errors was this: a bat and a ball together cost £1.10 pence, and the bat costs £1 more than the ball – how much does the ball cost? (Answer at the end of this RIP section below. He was awarded the 2002 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences shared with Vernon L. Smith. In 2013, President Barack Obama presented him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Michael Langford, the US fan, has died aged 69. He was a Georgia fan and regularly attended DragonCon.
Estella Bergere Leopold, the US palaeobotanist and conservationist, has died aged 97. Her work in a large part involved tracking ecological change across the Cenozoic era from the extinction of the dinosaurs onwards (66 million years ago to the present). Her work helped to connect the comparatively well-known glacial to interglacial ecological change the past two million years (the Quaternary) with deep-time geological processes. She was also a renowned biological conservationist. In 1969, she was cited as conservationist of the year by the Colorado Wildlife Federation and she garnered the International Cosmos Prize for contributions to conservation in 2010. Her activism included opposing oil-shale development in western Colorado, protesting dam building in the Grand Canyon and stopping the transport of highly radioactive materials through the Strait of Juan de Fuca and Puget Sound. She also served a term as the associate editor of the journal Quaternary Research from 1976–1983 and continued to work on the journal's editorial board into retirement, as well as that of Quaternary International.
Ingeborg Levin, the German physicist, has died aged 70. She is best known for her work with environmental 14C (carbon-14 isotope) to determine biosphere fluxes of carbon. She also developed methods to quantify greenhouse gas emissions using radon-222. She was among the founding members of the Integrated Carbon Observation System (ICOS) network. She and her colleagues demonstrated that most fossil fuel emissions occur in the Northern Hemisphere and that Southern Ocean carbon exchange plays a key role in the global carbon cycle. She was the first woman scientist to receive the European Geosciences Union’s Alfred Wegener Medal.
Brian Lumley, the British horror author, has died aged 86. A number of his stories in the 1970s followed the H. P. Lovecraft's Cthulhu Mythos. Subsequently, he wrote the 'Necroscope' series of novels, which produced spin-off series such as the 'Vampire World' trilogy and the 'E-Branch' trilogy. He served as president of the Horror Writers Association from 1996 to 1997 and went on to receive its Lifetime Achievement Award.
Steve Miller, the US, fan author, publisher and bookdealer, has died aged 73. he was an active member of the Baltimore Science Fiction Society. A Clarion West writing workshop (1968) alumni, his first SF short was 'Shalgiel' (1976) for Flux Magazine, He was married to his surviving partner Sharon Lee. Their first joint novel, Agent of Change was the first in a series of space opera novels. He ran a small press (1995 – 2012). He and Sharon also ran the Dreams Garth, & Book Castle Inc, second-hand SF/F bookshop. He and Sharon also garnered the Steve and Sharon were honored with NESFA’s Skylark Award (2012), given for contributions to SF in the spirit of E. E. Doc Smith.
James A. Moore, the US horror and fantasy author, has died aged 58. Despite passing comparatively young, he was the author of over 50 novels that included the 'Serenity Falls' trilogy and the Seven Forges grimdark series. He also scripted comics including for Marvel with his first sale here being one set in Clive Barker's Hellraiser universe. He also wrote books based on media franchises including Alien and Buffy the Vampire Slayer. He was thrice short-listed for a Stoker Award. He had been in ill health for a few years and was much loved in the US horror scene.
Jaime Lee Moyer , the US fantasy author, has died. Among her works, she was the author of the 'Delia Martin' trilogy, starting with 2013’s Delia’s Shadow and followed in the subsequent two years by A Barricade in Hell and Against a Brightening Sky. She was also a poet, and edited The Rhysling Anthology: The Best Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Poetry of 2009 (2010).
Paul Neary, the British comics writer and artist, has died aged 74. He worked for DC and Marvel as well as 2000AD.
Claus Nielsen, the Danish zoologist and marine biologist, has died aged 85. He is known for his 'trochaea' theory of evolution which he explored in his book Animal Evolution (2001) that is now in its third edition. In 2001 he was one of the first to receive the Alexander Kowalewski Medal and in 2015 the Linnaeus Medal . He was an honorary member (2006) and fellow (1984) of the Linnean Society of London (2006).
Matthew Pavletich, the New Zealand fan, has died aged 59. He was a past president of the Stella Nova Science Fiction Club. He won the Sir Julius Vogel Award (NZ principal SF award) for Services to Fandom in 2023.
Arno Allan Penzias, the German-born, US physicist and radio astronomer, has died aged 90. Originally a refugee from Nazi Germany to Britain, his family ended up in New York, USA. He specialised in microwave physics. He was the co-discover (with Robert Woodrow Wilson) of the cosmic microwave background radiation, for which he shared the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1978. It was evidence of the remains from the Big Bang origin of the Universe. His collaboration with Robert Wilson continued and they went on to detect carbon monoxide in interstellar clouds, the first of several simple molecules they observed. Their work initiated the field of millimeter-wave astronomy.
Roger Perkins, the British SF fan, has sadly died. He was introduced to fandom through the 'City Illiterates', the Phil Strick run SF class at the Sandford Institute in 1971 before moving to the City of London Institute of Literature (City Lit hence the 'City Illiterates') with a number of other tutors. His first convention was Chessmancon in 1972 after which he was an Eastercon and Novacon regular. He then became part of the BECCON (Basildon Essex Centre/Crest CONvention) team that ran series of biennial SE England regional conventions (1981, '83 and '85) conventions before running the BECCON '87 Eastercon (Britain's national convention) in Birmingham (which saw the launch of SF² Concatenation as an annual print zine as one of a couple of the convention's spin-offs). Roger was BECCON's treasurer for all four conventions. He went on to be a member of the 1989 Contrivance Eastercon. In their bid to host that year's Eastercon, they held a fan vote on two sites: one on mainland Britain and one on the Jersey Channel Isles. The vote for Jersey was decisive but nonetheless caused the usual ire of fandom's vocal minority who claimed that as the Channel Isles were not part of Britain (it is a UK protectorate), they should not host the British national convention there. Nonetheless, that convention was such a success that it prompted others to put on the 1993 joint Eastercon-Eurocon in the same venue a couple of years later. Roger gafiated shortly after moving from London to Wales where he had a boat called Chrestomancy.
Alek Popov, the Bulgarian author, has died aged 58. He is known for his parody 1993 novel Planetata na kauboite [The Cowboys’ Planet].
Christopher Priest, the British SF author, has sadly died aged 80. He was known in many circles for his 'literary' SF (however you care to define that) or New Wave SF. He became a full time writer in 1968 aged just 24. His early successes included Fugue for a Darkening Island (1972) which was short-listed for a John W. Campbell Award (subsequently rebranded as the 'Astounding Award for Best New Writer') and The Inverted World (1974) which garnered him a BSFA Award for 'Best Novel' and saw him short-listed for a Hugo 'Best Novel'. His A Dream of Wessex (1977, US title The Perfect Lover) saw a group of experimenters for a British government project are brain-wired to a hypnosis machine and jointly participate in an imaginary but as-real-as-real future in a vacation island off the coast of a Sovietised Britain. In 1979 he won a BSFA award for 'Best Short Story' for 'Palely Loiterin'. In 1983 he was included in the score-strong Granta Best of Young British Novelists where he rubbed shoulders with the likes of Martin Amis, William Boyd, Kazuo Ishiguro, Ian McEwan, Salman Rushdie, Graham Swift and A. N. Wilson. The Glamour (1984) was short-listed for a BSFA Award. His The Islanders saw a return to a fictional archipelago that previously appeared in a number of his short stories. It won a BSFA Award and was also selected by our team as one of our best books of the year. His last novel was Airside. He also wrote a handful of screen adaptations under pseudonyms. His own novel The Prestige (1995) was turned into a film, the novel itself won a World Fantasy Award and was a James Tait Black Memorial Prize winner.
Tom Purdom, the US writer, has died aged 87. He was the author of several books and, especially from the 1990s scores of short stories.
Trina Robbins, the comics artist, writer and editor, has died aged 85. She was the first woman to draw a full issue of Wonder Woman, and a full run on a Wonder Woman series, after four decades of male exclusivity. She also designed the famously seΧy outfit for Vampirella but it was not then as revealing as it was to later become by other artists.
Enrique Badia Romero, the Catalan artist, has died aged 83. He is known for his Modesty Blaise strips. He also drew Judge Anderson and Durham Red for 2000 AD and Judge Dredd Megazine. (His brother Jordi was also a comics artist and the two occasionally worked together.) He was also the co-creator of the post-apocalyptic science fiction strip AXA.
Thomas D. Sadler, the US writer and fan, has died aged 76. His fanzine was The Reluctant Famulus that ran from the 1980s for three decades.
David J. Skal, the US writer and critic, has died aged 71 from a car accident. His first novel was Scavengers (1980). This was followed by followed by When We Were Good (1981) and Antibodies (1988). He was also a fan of cinematic horror, especially vampire films. His Hollywood Gothic: The Tangled Web of “Dracula” from Novel to Stage to Screen (1990) was short-listed for both the Hugo and Stoker Awards. His The Monster Show: A Cultural History of Horror (1993) was short-listed for both the World Fantasy and Stoker Awards. His Something in the Blood: The Untold Story of Bram Stoker, The Man Who Wrote Dracula (2016) was short-listed for a Stoker Award. He frequently contributed film reviews to F&SF (Fantasy and Science Fiction) magazine.
Brian Stableford, the British biologist turn SF/F writer and genre academic, has died aged 75. Graduating as a biologist he went on to postgrad biological research work before moving into sociology. In 1979 he received a PhD with a doctoral thesis on 'The Sociology of Science Fiction'. ' He then spent a decade as a sociology lecturer at Reading University. He was also a prolific author starting with his first commercial sale, a short story, 'Beyond Time's Aegis' for Science Fantasy #78 (1965). His first novel was Cradle of the Sun (1969) part of his 'Dies Irae' trilogy. He wrote over 70 novels including: 'Dies Irae' trilogy (1971); 'The Hooded Swan' sequence (1974-8); the 'Daedalus Mission' sequence (1978-9); the 'Asgard' sequence (1982-'90); the 'David Lydyard (Werewolves) (1990'94); the 'Mnemosyne' (2005-2018); 'The Empire of the Necromancers' sequence (2008-'11); the 'Auguste Dupin' (2010-'13); the 'Morgan's Fork' trilogy 2018-'19); the 'Paul Furneret' trilogy (2019); and over two score other novels 1969-2012. He also wrote non-fiction SF and contributed to the two print (1979 and 1993) editions of the Science Fiction Encyclopaedia. His non-fiction included The Science in Science Fiction (1982) with David Langford and Peter Nicholls; and The Sociology of Science Fiction (1985). He was: short-listed for a 'Best Novella' Hugo Award for 'Les Fleurs du Mal' from Asimov's (Oct 1994); won a Pilgrim Award (1999); and garnered a special Science Fiction & Fantasy Translation Award (2011). He edited the fanzine Proteus with Tom Jones.
Thomas Stafford, the US astronaut, has died aged 93. He flew on two Gemini missions including one that was the first spacecraft rendez-vous in orbit. He also flew on the Apollo 10 mission and so was one of just 24 people who flew to the Moon, but alas he did not land on it. (The first Apollo mission to do so was, of course, Apollo 11.) He was also involved in the 1975 Apollo-Soyuz link-up (that, it is said, took place over Bogna Reigis). Subsequent to his space-going days, he also led an oversight group that looked into how to fix the then-flawed Hubble Space Telescope, earning him a NASA public service award. He also spent a period in charge of the Area 51 test facility.
Jon Stopa, the US fan, has died aged 88. He was a member of the University of Chicago SF Society and went on to participate in Chicago region fandom. He was one of several who founded the non-fiction SF publishing house, Advent. He and his (late) wife, Joni, were reguklar participants in conventions' fancy dress parades. The were also Fan GoHs at Chicon V. With Joni, he was a Fan GoH at ConClave VI. He also had a handful of SF short stories professionally published.
Gary Swaty, the US fan based in Arizona, has died. He was an active conrunner who worked on a number of conventions starting with Phoenix US, IguanaCon II, the 1978 Worldcon. The conventions with which he was involved included LepreCons and CopperCons, Westercons, World Horror, World Fantasy, Anizona, MythosCon and RandomCon. Most recently he sponsored filk GoHs at CoKoCon. He was the editor’s assistant for years on ConNotations. He was a GoH at LepreCon 42 (2016).
Akira Toriyama, the Japanese manga comics artist and writer, has died aged 68. He is arguably best known for his being the creator of Dragon Ball as well as Akira: Dragon Bal action figures are ubiquitous toys across South-East Asia. His passing was noted by governmental statements from both Japan and China.
Vernor Vinge, the US author and mathematician, has died aged 79. As a mathematician he taught mathematics and computer science at San Diego State University. He is known for popularising the concept of the technological singularity: the point at which technology becomes smart enough to design its own improvements without humans. He won the Hugo Award for his novels A Fire Upon the Deep (1992), A Deepness in the Sky (1999) and Rainbow's End (2006), as well as the novellas Fast Times at Fairmont High (2002) and The Cookie Monster (2004). His related novels The Peace War (1984) and Marooned in Realtime (1986) were short-listed for Hugos. He was formerly married to the SF author Joan D. Vinge.
Howard Waldrop, the US writer, has died aged 77. He was the author of a handful of novels and novellas and also over 80 short stories. His best-known single fiction is arguably 'The Ugly Chickens' which won a Nebula and a World Fantasy Award. Many of his stories contained humour and the SF Encyclopaedia says he could be 'thought of as a kind of court jester of SF'. He was an avid cinema buff and had a considerable interest in history; indeed, some of his stories were alternate histories. In 2021, he received the World Fantasy Award for 'Lifetime Achievement'. He was very popular on the US convention circuit.
Elizabeth Warren, the US fan, has died. She was one of the founding members of the Northwest Science Fiction Society (NWSFS) and Norwescon. Known as 'Dragon Lady' due to her fondness for dragon-themed artwork. She regularly helped organise the Norwescon's con suite. She also chaired Norwescon XI, Norwescon XII, and Norwescon XIV. She was also involved with the Puget Sound Star Trekkers. She leaves behind her husband, the Seattle area artist Steve (Duck) Adams.
Niklaus Wirth, the Swiss computer scientist, has died aged 89. He created several programming languages, including Pascal. In 1995, he popularized the adage now named Wirth's law. In his 1995 paper 'A Plea for Lean Software' he phrased it as "Software is getting slower more rapidly than hardware becomes faster." but attributed it to Martin Reiser. He won the Turing Award in 1984.
Johannes Zaanen, the Dutch chemist turned physicist, has died aged 66. He is perhaps best known for his contribution to the understanding of high-temperature superconductivity. He also worked on general relativity and string theory. He has a book forthcoming from Oxford University Press, On Time.
Answer to the Daniel Kahneman question: Most people answer that the ball costs 10p given that the bat and the ball together cost £1.10p and the bat costs £1 more than the ball. This is wrong! (If the ball cost 10p then the bat would cost £1.10p and the bat and ball together would cost £1.20p.) The correct answer is that the ball costs 5 pence and so if the bat costs £1 more then the bat would cost £1.05 pence making the total cost of bat and ball £1.05 pence plus 5 pence = £1.10 pence. Don't worry if you got it wrong, Daniel himself in interviews says that he himself gets the puzzles he posed in his book wrong.
|Season's Editorial & Staff Stuff
|Key SF News & Awards
|Film News
|Television News
|Publishing News
|Forthcoming SF Books
|Forthcoming Fantasy Books
|Forthcoming Non-Fiction
|General Science News
|Natural Science News
|Astronomy & Space News
|Science & SF Interface
|Rest In Peace
|End Bits
|
Summer 2024
End Bits & Thanks
More science and SF news will be summarised in our Autumn 2024 upload in September
Thanks for information, pointers and news for this seasonal page goes to: Ansible, Fancylopaedia, File 770, Silviu Genescu, various members of North Heath SF, Julie Perry (Google Scholar wizard), SF Encyclopaedia, SFX Magazine, Boris Sidyuk, Peter Tyers, and Peter Wyndham, not to mention information provided by publishers. Stories based on papers taken from various academic science journals or their websites have their sources cited. Additional thanks for news coverage goes to not least to the very many representatives of SF conventions, groups and professional companies' PR/marketing folk who sent in news. These last have their own ventures promoted on this page. If you feel that your news, or SF news that interests you, should be here then you need to let us know (as we cannot report what we are not told). :-)
Thanks for spreading the word of this seasonal edition goes to Ansible, File 770, Silviu Genescu, Caroline Mullan, and Peter Wyndham.
News for the next seasonal upload – that covers the Autumn 2024 period – needs to be in before 15th September 2024. News is especially sought concerns SF author news as well as that relating to national SF conventions: size, number of those attending, prizes and any special happenings.
To contact us see here and try to put something clearly science fictional in the subject line in case your message ends up being spam-filtered and needs rescuing.
Be positive