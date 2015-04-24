The 33rd Festival of Fantastic Films

Today, the Earth's day is 24 hours, but over 100 million years ago (just before the beginning of the Cretaceous and in the middle of the dinosaurs' reign) the Earth was spinning faster with days of just 23 hours. Go back further still, 1.4 billion years ago, a day was only around 19 hours long! OK, let's halt the science slot here and get back to the con-rep... This 'pseudo' nature of the hotel's Foucault pendulum is relevant to this convention report as much of the hotel's management has become really rather 'pseudo': very shoddy, contrary to the hotel's appearance and the friendly service of the guest-facing staff (no complaint to those good folk). I confess, the hotel was never one of my favourites despite its potentially excellent conference facilities, and this year I found matters even worse! Here, there is a lot of ground to cover. Let's start with my own experience of registering. Back in the old days (up to the 2000s). What you did was receive a hotel reservation form from the Fest (or if you lost it alternatively, from the early 2000s, print it out from their website) fill it in and send it off. If you wished you could attach a cheque or alternatively pay on arrival. No problem. Very easy. These days the Fest and hotel used EventBrite. Now, if you are one of those that unthinkingly click on 'accept' on websites to their terms then fine, that is your affair. However, if you do take time read the small print (their privacy policy) you will find that you have signed away your digital privacy: they will collect some of your personal data and will share it with their partners, stakeholders and unspecified third parties and may even sell it! If you are fine with that then good on you, now you know the likely source of part of those spam messages you continually receive. If you are not happy with that then you have to do something else, in my case it was, as is my custom, to use our local travel agent to book the room and get the added benefit of their indemnity (the travel agent receives a 10% fee but that's fine with me its worth it even if I do not get the Fest's hotel discount). Yet this year the hotel's processing of the travel agent's booking was awful Long story short, the hotel never  according to my travel agent  sent the travel agent the booking confirmation from the hotel. On my arrival, I followed this up but the hotel claimed they had sent a confirmation. I asked to which address and when, but they refused to divulge that claiming data protection (GDPR). I later found out that they had sent a confirmation to an e-mail address of mine I had set up years ago: they had kept my e-mail  without my permission  from a previous visit over a decade ago, so much for GDPR behind which they hid. Clearly I am not a travel agent, so that message cannot have been the hotel's confirmation to the travel agent. Consequently, the travel agent was subsequently kept out of the loop. Now, this problem was not unique to me as I discovered at breakfast the next day from the conversation at my and neighbouring tables: a few had ended up paying the full rate for one reason or another. On returning from the Fest, I checked with the travel agent, they still had no confirmation and they never received their 10%! Some might say this was sloppy on the hotel's part, others that something deeper was going on: perhaps it might be prudent of the company that ultimately owns the hotel to do a deep, forensic, accounts audit? Someone, either the hotel itself or it staff, appears to be ripping customers, and/or travel agents, off? The other registration issue was that if you booked through a travel agent, you did not get the Fest's discount which I personally did not mind but I cannot see why I could not get the discount and I pay 10% more to ensure the hotel was not out of pocket as that would still give me some saving. As I found out at breakfast, another Fest registrant had booked through a travel agent and they too did not get the Fest discount. Indeed, as said, half a dozen on our and neighbouring tables (I suspect more were also affected that did not breakfast with us) did not get the Fest hotel discount for one reason or another, so there was clearly a hotel booking issue affecting a good number, even if only a minority(?) of the Fest! This was not the only registration issue. Those with whom I was attending the Fest this year tried booking through the registration link on the hotel's website. Long story short: they ended up going through a central reservation system run by the hotel group that insisted in payment in US dollars. These Fest registrants simply were not, as British residents, going to pay in dollars to stay at a hotel in Britain, and so they ended up going through a third party online hotel booking service but the best deal they got demanded an exorbitant amount for breakfast so they spent the first couple of mornings going to the rather good students' café next door and then managed to book their final day at hotel reception at the Fest's discounted rate. OK, let's put the registration hassles/rip-off/issues (you decide) behind us and go to the hotel room. Here, checking things out, I found that the hotel had not programmed the room's TV/radio with a channel index: the index page was there but it had not been programmed. (Hotel TV/radio systems typically are set up with channel indices that are automatically checked and updated daily in the small hours of the morning, but not Manchester's Pendulum Hotel). This is not a big thing but I do like to have the news on when waking up and doing my ablutions: I don't like having to flip through channels one by one to see what is on  a channel guide let's you scroll through a list everything that's on at that time. As said, this is not a big issue, but then the solution is an easy one to solve. I am guessing, that as the hotel relies on passing trade with fleeting stays, that they just don't care. Never mind, let's go to the bar and have a beer. Alas, here too there was an issue. The bar had completely run out of draft bitter and that was before the Fest actually began! A very friendly bar person explained that they had not had a delivery that week. An equally friendly fellow Fest-goer contributed that the same thing had happened at the previous year's Fest! What is going on? If you are a hotel and playing host to an event then you make sure that you are fully stocked at the event's beginning. This is 1-0-1 hospitality management! (This lack of bitter was not a problem for those with whom I came to the Fest this year as there were plenty of city centre pubs nearby, some serving good value food, and so we nipped out each night for a couple of pints and a bite. The hotel's loss; not our problem.) I did feel for the bar staff: the hotel simply had not provided extra staff the busy Friday and Saturday evenings, so that the poor bar folk were nearly always rushed off their feet which meant that things like clearing the outdoor patio tables was as often as not left to paying Fest attenders. Still, the bar must have made a fair profit for the hotel. No matter, on to the event itself, let's go to the first event in the Fest's principal hall And, you guessed it, here there was yet another hotel issue, this time with the hotel's mobile microphones panellists were meant to use. This issue was to re-surface throughout the Fest. Indeed, at one point there was a panel of five people and, with no working microphone, the person at the end kept speaking sideways to the panel Chair and away from the audience. At this Ramsey Campbell shouted out that as there were no mikes could speakers speak facing, projecting their voices to, the audience. However, this poor fellow at the end of a row of panellists could not break the habit, and continued to speak sideways away from the audience. After a couple of reminders from Ramsey, this continued and so Ramsey stormed out of the hall The bottom line is that the Fest had paid for the hire of the kit from the hotel and so it should be in working order. I find it hard to believe that the hotel could not have sorted this out the first time there was a problem. A more suspicious person than I might imagine that this problem had happened before with other events (I find it difficult to believe it was a one-off) (My unfounded suspicion is that the problem could have been as simple as the hotel not putting fresh batteries into the mobile microphones at the start of the Fest: it is unlikely that all the mikes developed mechanical problems at the same time.) All this makes the grumble of one fellow breakfaster's comment that the hotel had ditched the orange juice for orange squash, a really trivial moan in the context of much else. (But if they are that penny-pinching that could explain all the other failings?) One cannot but help feel that the hotel takes the Fest for granted: they have had repeat visits from the Fest for almost two decades. As said, the front-line staff were wonderful. The thing is I can't understand the hotel's management's apathy unless they are so underpaid that they simply do not care? It is actively in the hotel's interests that they get the bar stock replenished before any event's commencement: they cannot sell what they do not have in stock. It is in the hotel's interests that the bar is open while there are customers prepared to pay their good money, such as at a dead dog bar till late Sunday evening. (Though I suspect that despite any profitability to the hotel in having a late Sunday night bar, the hotel would try to stiff the Fest an extra charge to keep the bar open Sunday even if the hotel was making good money from it.) It is in hotel's interest that the hotel is known for its hotel room facilities (such as TV radio) and conference kit (such as microphones) are in working order. It is in their interest that registration for accommodation not to be a one-size-fits-all (especially as not everyone has secure access to the interweb: 30% of over 65s in the UK do not for a start). It is in the interest of the hotel that the conference facilities do work lest they lose repeat business. And they certainly need to sort out their GDPR issues: GDPR mandates an active 'opt in' to have data stored and a separate active 'opt in' if they are keeping data (e-mail addresses and so forth) beyond the period of a visitor's stay. (Here there is another GDPR stricture affirming this need but I will not bore you with the finer details of data protection regulation. Suffice to say that the hotel are playing footloose with folk's data, and burying current practice in their terms and conditions simply doesn't cut it.) The bottom line is that the current Pendulum hotel's management's treatment of the Fest and its attendees truly sucks, and this is something that we, and importantly the Fest's organisers, should not accept lying down.

'Sincopat': Winner of the Delta Award 'Best SF Short'

and Norman J. Warren Award for Best Short at the Fest. The Fest's organising committee have undoubtedly come far and have had a steep learning curve as the previous organiser, Gill, kept his conrunning cards close to his chest. The Fest's reincarnation the past two Fests has undoubtedly seen it come a long way, and that the attendance numbers the past couple of Fests are up is certainly a good thing. (Though it might be an idea when marketing the Fest to focus on Manchester social media (relevant Manchester genre groups genre students union societies at Machester, UMIST and Salford Us etc, promotion/advert exchange with Forbidden Planet Manchester and so forth) to encourage non-hotel resident participation as the bar at the Pendulum physically cannot cope with much larger evening numbers that more hotel residents would engender. A Fest that grew too large would lose its intimacy and be a less welcoming gathering. This is something the organisers really need to watch, consider and actively monitor.) There are things that need doing, so it would be understandable if the committee felt, 'oh no, not more hurdles'. However, much of the points raised herein really are work for the hotel; all the committee has to do is stand firm and possibly consider a move to elsewhere either in Manchester or nearby Stockport (which is just as easy to get to from most parts of England) to demonstrate that they cannot be taken for granted. (This has happened before in SF fandom. Birmingham SF Society's Novacon moved out from Birmingham over a decade ago when it transpired that the city centre's hotels seemed to be conspiring over price. Birmingham hotels' loss.) True, the new committee may be a tad fazed with a steep learning curve, but having come so far, and now having got hold of the basics, going a little further should not be that arduous. True, conrunning (SF lingo for convention organising) is done by volunteers for the sheer love of it and the SF tradition has always been that the con committee pay their own way and only get their registration and hotel back if the event makes a good surplus. We do it for the love of the genre. And, yes, it is a lot of work  I know as I was on the committee of a number of SF cons from the late 1970s to early 2000s (and for work organised loads of symposia, workshops and events over the decades). But today it is a lot easier. Try organising an international event in the late 1990s before e-mail became ubiquitous: we used to snail mail floppy discs (remember them? Gives another meaning to e-mail).

The Lunar Shuttle from The Creator,

The Lunar Shuttle from The Creator,

screened the Fest weekend at Manchester's IMAX. The other thing is the programme. Fantastic films are a broad church but, if as it seems from the past three Fests, the event is moving to become a horror fest then it should have the honesty and decency towards its putative attenders to re-brand as such. (Nothing wrong with change and evolution, just be up front about it.) Alternatively, take stock and go for a more balanced programme. Back when Harry Nadler was running the Fest, and even when Gill was, in part to ensure a variety of cinematic offerings, they actively sought requests for films. Indeed, I did send in some suggestions for this year, including for one recent film (a science fantasy horror) that Putin had refused a cinematic release licence in Russia so whose makers would likely welcome a Fest screening. (Any film that gets Putin's ire deserves attention.) Alas, this time I was not favoured with the courtesy of a reply from the committee. (Here, though mildly disappointed, I didn't mind as I assumed that they had everything in hand for a full, and genuinely diverse, range of fantastic cinematic offerings.) Nonetheless, the current Fest's organisers should want to address the question of mission creep, or alternatively re-brand if the event is going to principally focus on horror going forward. The Fest was undoubtedly a success and has clearly turned a recent corner in its near one-third of a century history, even if there are still a good few rough edges to knock off. But these are all fairly easy to sort out with a little thought, some assertiveness with the hotel, and sensitivity to the digital diversity of attendees (one size does not fit all), especially now that the new committee has had a couple of years of experience bedded in. In short, the future looks bright if not  dare it be said  fantastic. Jonathan Cowie Editorial note 1: Charles Partington, lifelong friend and business partner of Fest founder Harry Nadler, sadly passed before this year's Fest, just a few days before the last one. Elsewhere, we have a tribute to Charles Partington. This also cites the Delta SF Group after which the Delta Awards, referred to in the above review, were named. Editorial note 2: Actually, it was a third of a century since the first Fest as this 33rd Fest was 34 years on from inaugural event as we lost one Fest in the CoVID-19 lockdown year.