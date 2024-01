Mark Yon, one of our regular book reviewers, is short-listed for a Hugo Award . In addition to being one of our book reviewers, Mark is better known for being part of the Galactic Journey fanzine that is one of six fanzines short-listed for a Hugo Award this year. Our congratulations. The Galactic Journey team are among those who have decided not to attend this year's Hugo Award ceremony due to concerns over this year's Worldcon's Guests of Honour. Very admirable.

Arthur Chappell, one of our regular book reviewers and con reporters, has had a film made . He originally wrote a 10-minute dark comedy screenplay for a local film making group in Preston but the group folded. However another local film-making group in Burnley. It is called Watching Paint Dry and you can see it here . Arthur also has a poem in the anthology Buzzin' Bards from The Little Gems Press. Called 'Burden' it is an autobiographical poem on having to wear a stoma.

We are ceasing to provide Twitter (X) alerts . Our posting schedule is fairly regular and we also have an RSS Feed . So Twitter alerts are not really needed as evidenced by less than 1% of our typical monthly unique visitors subscribing to our Twitter alert account. Twitter is also changing and new user biometric criteria are apparently bering considered and this is just too Orwellian for us.

A bit of a milestone with this season's edition . We have now just passed posting 2,000 standalone fiction reviews on the site. Well, not counting a couple of years hiatus as we switched from paper to online editions, we have been going for 36 years...

Future SF Worldcon bids and seated Worldcons currently running with LGBT+ freedom percentage (Equaldex.com ) scores in bold, include for:- 2023 - Chengdu, China (seated Worldcon) 42% 2024 - Glasgow, Great Britain in 2024 (seated Worldcon) 82% 2025 - Brisbane, Australia in 2025 - Now 2028 - Seattle, WA, USA in 2025 82% 2026 - Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in 2026 ( civil rights concerns noted two years ago ) - Cairo, Egypt in 2026 (replaces Jeddah above) 12% - Los Angeles in 2026, USA 82% - Orlando in 2026, USA 82% - Nice, France in 2026 - Bid folded 2027 - Tel Aviv in 2027, Israel 74% 2028 - Brisbane, Australia in 2028 84% (but is so silent it might have died) - Kampala, Uganda in 2028 (all be there civil rights concerns *) 15% 2029 - Dublin in 2029, Republic of Ireland 74% 2031 - Texas in 2031, USA 54% The LGBT+ equality percentages come from File770 which in turn came from Tammy Coxon pointing out the Equaldex.com equality rankings. We added the UK score that was not included in the original File770 August 2022 posting. *Uganda has recently passed an Anti-Homose Χ uality Bill that can mean life imprisonment for those that identify as gay and in certain circumstances the death penalty. Apparently there is a lot of blackmail with criminals threatening to report people as gay unless they are paid. Individuals or institutions which support or fund LGBTQAI+ rights’ activities or organisations, or publish, broadcast and distribute pro-gay media material and literature, also face prosecution and imprisonment. Some are arguing that the bill is unnecessary as its elements are already enshrined in Ugandan law.

The 2025 Worldcon will be held in Seattle, USA It was the only bid filed by the deadline for this year's site-selection vote, and the only one that will be on the official ballot.

The 2025 Eurocon seems to be the first European-venued, international SF convention to tackle the issue of over-crowding . The past decade has seen all the European-venued SF convention woefully overcrowded: the 2014 London Worldcon , the 2017 Helsinki Worldcon and the 2019 Dublin Worldcon , all saw overcrowding to the extent that many could not get into programme items. The Dublin Worldcon organisers at the very least should have learned from the London and Helsinki events before it. So, not surprisingly there was considerably outrage that spilled over onto social media (just a few examples here ). However, it seems that the 2025 Eurocon, Archipelacon 2, is sensibly trying to get ahead of the game. The convention is actively restricting the way it is selling membership and prioritising the Eurocon and European con-going fan community over boosting numbers with Finnish attendees who have not been to conventions before, and may well not again. It is rationing the number and times it sells membership online, and selling membership in person at the five European-venued, national and international conventions taking place before their own 2025 Eurocon. This seems to be a sensible move. We understand (but have not had it confirmed) that they are trying to keep the membership number down to 800. This happens to be the combined capacity of their two main halls plus a couple of hundred (people will spend some time in the bar, dealers hall etc). As said, the apparently small number of memberships being sold online is presumably to bias sales towards people that are local/Euro/and later Worldcon fans and who regularly attend such cons. However, restricting online and postal sales is disadvantageous to those who don't or can't easily physically get to these specific conventions and those who have to limit what they can attend. (Some might be able to afford the 2025 Eurocon but not any of the four specific conventions prior at which registrations will be sold.)

The 2024 NASFic will be held in Buffalo, USA . It won the site selection vote at this year's NASFic . Shortly after its Chair, Wayne Brown, released a staff list which is reportedly when two key and senior committee members first found out that they had been demoted. Apparently Marah Searle-Kovacevic will no longer be the convention's Vice-Chair. In addition to her conrunning experience, she is a resident of the Buffalo area. Alex von Thorn has been demoted from Head of the Finance Division to 'Treasurer'. The latter position is purely clerical and does not have budget planning roles.

The 2024 Worldcon in Glasgow has delayed the virtual membership price rise to January ( 2024 ) . Annual SF Worldcon's are held in different countries and 2024's was voted to be in Glasgow . You can buy one of three memberships: Supporting that gets you the rights to vote for the Hugos and get the publications; Attending: that gets you Supporting rights as well as the right to attend; and Virtual (an electronic membership) that is cheaper than Attending and gives you the voting rights but also to attend on-line electronically (not in-person). The other thing is that buying tickets closer in time to the event and they become more expensive. This is to encourage early registration that gives the convention liquid funds that enables it to pay for all the preparation. However, while Supporting and Attending memberships have already seen the first of their price hikes, the next Virtual membership price hike has been held back until January ( 2024 ). This is because by January the organisers will have worked out what online facilities and access to programme items and chat rooms etc they will know they can provide and so can tailor the Virtual membership price accordingly.

The 2024 Worldcon in Glasgow releases its second Progress Report (PR) . Since PR1 was published, memberships have continued to come in at an astounding rate. So much so that the convention is now confident that Glasgow 2024 will match and probably exceed the attendance at the other recent European Worldcons held during this last decade ( London in 2014 , Helsinki in 2017 and Dublin in 2019 ). All these Worldcons suffered badly from overcrowding – especially Dublin – with many folk not able to get into programme items. The organising committee are quite open and candid that there will be queues, and they are to be commended for that honesty and perception. PR2 also revealed that registration rates will increase by about 10% at the end of September (a couple of weeks after this seasonal news page is posted). Full Adult Memberships will rise from £190 to £210. (Supporting membership – which gets you Hugo voting rights and the Souvenir book – and Virtual memberships will be cheaper.) There will be a final, pre-convention membership increase at the end of February ( 2024 ), and registration on the door will be higher still. So register early if you want to come, though do be cognisant of the potential programme crowding issues (which may well spill over into the bars in the evenings). The convention plans to publish its CoVID-19 policy at the end of February ( 2024 ). It may include mask-wearing in programme items. There is much information for art exhibitors and dealers. Which includes those dealers requiring electricity for their stand to estimate their energy requirements. (Here the PR confuses 'energy' with 'power' referring to 'wattage' but there you go...) The PR also contains: useful maps of the site and the locality, and notification that paid-for childcare will be offered. The programme is to start around noon on the first day of the convention (Thursday) and finish around 4pm on the final day of the convention (Monday). Its standard slots will be 1 hour long, with 30 minute gaps between slots. This last is because the programme venues will be spread out across different conference centre buildings. Programme particpants will have to register and create an account with something called 'Planorama' (so tough if you are not particularly into digital or are uncomfortable with putting your details on yet another database and/or having to remember yet another password that also includes a number and a symbol from the Klingon alphabet). Finally, there is an interesting article on the 1979 and 1987 Worldcons in Brighton (which, as it happened, both SF² Concatenation's founding science editors attended). The 1979 event saw about 5,000 register with 3,114 physically attend (including, we might add, a dozen students from Hatfield PSIFA with the aforementioned SF² Concatenation editors). The PR2 article does not have the space to mention that the 1987 Worldcon saw fans distracting Arkady and Boris Strugatsky brothers KGB minders so that the brothers could be whisked away to meet western authors. (What larks.) Nor does it mention that, compared to 21st century Worldcons (the excellent 2010 Melbourne Worldcon excepted), both these early British Worldcons had rather good film programmes. All in all, Glasgow 2024's Progress Report 2 reveals that the organisers are about where they need to be a year out from the event. Progress Report 3, in February ( 2024 ), should detail the aforementioned CoVID policy, importantly whether or not programme overcrowding issues have been addressed, and virtual attendance options/facilities. It would also be helpful to know whether or not the convention plans to provide any heritage value for future generations, such as providing YouTube videos of popular programme items as the 2017 Helsinki Worldcon did (which also helps if there is an overcrowding issue as those who cannot get into items will know that they can see them later). (Sadly, the Helsinki YouTube channel has deprecated: it really is about time Worldcon had a dedicated YouTube channel it can pass on to successors.) If PR3 does not cover these aspects then that in itself will speak volumes to the Worldcon cognoscenti (for others it will be caveat emptor ). All this information will enable registrants decide whether or not to physically or virtually attend? Meanwhile, this is an informative and useful Progress Report 2 that contrasts markedly with this year's Chengdu Worldcon PR2 above .

Some Hugo Award short-listed writers and fans are saying that they will avoid the forthcoming 2023 Worldcon in Chengdu, China . Their concerns involve two of their Guests of Honour: one (Cixin Liu) supports China's policy against the Uyghur minority, and another (Sergey Lukyanenko) supports Putin and his invasion of Ukraine. One author, S. B. Divya, had a novelette, 'Two Hands, Wrapped in Gold', short-listed for a Hugo. Divya went as far to withdraw the work completely from the Hugo voting process. Samantha Mills, whose short story 'Rabbit Test' has been short-listed for a Hugo, has said she will neither attend the Awards ceremony nor attend the Chengdu Worldcon because of Lukyanenko and his support for Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Fellow Hugo short-listed short story writer John Wiswell concurs and will similarly not be attending. C. L. Polk, whose novella Even Though I Knew the End has been short-listed for a Hugo, said: " I rebuke Chengdu Worldcon for inviting Sergey Lukyanenko, a choice that is so terrible I can’t even make a bitter derisive joke about it. That’s a fu¢king horrifying choice from all angles and this person should not be honoured in this way. And I shouldn’t have to be horrified by even one GoH who supports fu¢king genocide, but actually there’s two, since Liu Cixin is also invited… ". And, " There was no way I would attend or participate [the Chengdu Worldcon], and being on the ballot for the Hugo Awards doesn’t change my mind. ". Those holding these views seemingly contrast with that – those attending for Worldcon governance maintenance purposes aside –with those from outside China happy to attend this event. Remember, it is not just the GoHs, China has designs on Taiwan, some Japanese islands, reneged on its treaty-bound duty to maintain democracy in Hong Kong, and its Orwellian information control of its own citizens. All of which makes the Chengdu Worldcon organisers changing their event's venue and date (twice) on which they stood for the Worldcon site selection vote in 2021 (a symbolic raising of the finger to the Worldcon community of site voters) a mere trifle… The refusal by some Hugo-Award short-listed writers and fans to go to the Chengdu Worldcon comes despite the Worldcon offering both financial assistance and administrative help in obtaining a visa for Hugo Award short-listed writers.

Others provide Hugo voters' packet . With just one month to go before the Hugo voting deadline is reached, the Chengdu Worldcon had yet to post Best Fan Magazine, Best Fan Author and Best Dramatic Performance samples. Well, for the last, film trailers can be found on YouTube, but with the Best Fan Magazine and Best Fan Author short-listers others have stepped up to provide samples of their works. Arthur Liu (“Heaven Dule”) posted a compilation of fan Hugo finalist packet material, as did Kehuan Guang Nian/SF Light Year. Ersatz Culture also included samples. Meanwhile, the Hugo short-listed Journey Planet has taken their own steps to remedy the Hugo Voter Packet’s failure to distribute their material

Progress Report 2 – The rolling car crash that is the 2023 Worldcon in Chengdu continues . Progress Report 2 for the forthcoming (next month, October) Worldcon was released late in July. Its 65 pages contained little news about the Worldcon but there was a lot of tourist information on Chengdu that fans could easily obtain elsewhere (and which was obviously culled from such sources). This in itself speaks volumes as to the Worldcon committee's preparedness (or lack thereof) and understanding (or lack thereof) of what information Worldcon fans expect at this (late) stage. Mind you, the pictures were colourful even if a whole page devoted to two pictures of a cup of coffee (and the single word 'coffee') was not that informative: most fans will already know what one looks like! The visa section was useful though more information on the visa free transit option would have been helpful. And of course, what the PR did not say was that the venue itself has yet to have its construction and outfitting completed. The accommodation section revealed that all the hotels were roughly 5 to 7 kilometres (about 3 – 5 miles) away from the convention. It is hard to believe that this convention has a seasoned US Worldcon fan as a Co-Chair. It is also hard to believe that it has been allowed to continue given it changed its dates (twice) and also its venue from that on which basis fans made their site selection vote. And so it goes.

The 2023 NASFic was held in Canada . It took place at the RBC Convention Centre Winnipeg, Manitoba. It had getting on for a reasonable amount of science and the science (and vaguely science) related items included: 'The State of Data Privacy'; 'Dinosaurs! We want more Dinosaurs!'; 'Economics of generation starships'; 'Prehistory of Robotics'; 'The Science Discovery Thunderdome'; 'The disappearance of Men'; 'Fermi Paradox: Are we First?'; 'Jurassic Park: Now LIVE!'; 'Generative AI doesn’t care about your copyright'; 'The Future of Telescopes'; 'Palaeo-art'; 'Deepfakes'; 'Putting the Science in Science Fiction'; 'Science Education'; 'Current missions in our Solar System'.

The 2023 Eastercon , Conversation in Birmingham saw considerable CoVID transmission . UK masking policy has been very relaxed and so was this year's Eastercon's CoVID policy. Participants were asked to ensure that they were vaccinated though no NHS certificates were required. Mask-wearing was encouraged but compliance was not 100%. A confounding factor was that there was a gaming convention, Insomnia, simultaneously taking place at the neighbouring National Exhibition Centre that saw some 40,000 attend. While many of these commuted in from Birmingham, Coventry and Wolverhampton, Insomnia participants some were staying in the hotels including that used by the Eastercon. Insomnia's CoVID policy seemed lax to near non-existent and this undoubtedly contributed to CoVID's spread. The net result was that 24 hours after the end of the five-day event, over 70 tested positive for CoVID and a couple of weeks later the total had risen to over 90. Because of vaccination, few had serious symptoms and none as far as we know, were hospitalised. Nonetheless, this will undoubtedly affect next year's Glasgow Worldcon's CoVID policy, though that event will be held at the end of the summer and not the end of winter, making CoVID transmission and incidence lower. ++++ A standalone review of the Conversation Eastercon is here .

The 2022 Bulgarian SF convention provides added heritage value . The convention saw a number of western authors including: Peter Watts, Paul McAuley, Julie Novakova and Lavie Tidhar. Recordings of 16 of its panels (most in English with Bulgarian translation) are now available on the Bulgacon YouTube channel .

Norman Spinrad's Facebook page has been cloned a number of times . Author Norman Spinrad has had his Facebook page cloned a number of times by nefarious souls and says Facebook is doing nothing about it. He invites fans to join Norman Spinrad & Company At Large (Google it to get link) where all the stuff there can be reposted and/or reused by visitors free of charge provided a credit citation is given and no money made from third parties.

Embroidered Worlds: Fantastic Fiction from Ukraine is a proposed anthology . The goal is to bring Ukrainian stories of the fantastic to a broader audience with it being in English, in partnership with an indie publisher out of Detroit, Atthis Arts. The executive editor is author E.D.E. Bell, who works alongside managing editor Chris Bell, with the support of a team of friends and associates. Its Ukrainian-based editors are Olha Brylova and Iryna Pasko from Dnipro and one based in Chicago, Valya Dudycz Lupescu. Embroidered Worlds presents a living snapshot of imaginative fiction in Ukrainian culture today, including stories that span and cross the speculative genres of science fiction, fantasy, horror, weird fiction, magic realism, and alternate history. The majority of stories included in the anthology will be from writers in Ukraine, and for most of them it will be the first time their work will be translated into English. There is a KickStarter campaign you can support: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/atthisarts/embroidered-worlds

The Fantasy: Realms of Imagination exhibition runs at the British Library from 27th October 2023 – 25th February 2024 . The exhibition features over 100 items, some never seen before in the UK, that illustrate how Fantasy is flourishing today across a range of different media – literature, TV, film, games and more – and looks back at the origins of the genre. Fantasy: Realms of Imagination will be accompanied by a diverse events programme, encompassing Q&A’s with celebrated Fantasy writers, after-hours Library Lates and creative writing workshops. The exhibition will explore the evolution of Fantasy. From ancient folk tales and fairy stories, gothic horror and weird fiction, to live action role-playing games inspired by fantasy worlds, the exhibition will celebrate the genre and its enduring impact. It includes historical manuscripts, rare first editions, drafts of iconic novels, scripts and maps, film props and costumes. Tickets: A full priced ticket is £16, with concessions available. There are 10% discounts for groups over 10 when booked in advance. The British Library is the national library of the UK. Its shelves hold over 170 million items – a living collection that gets bigger every day. Although its roots extend back centuries, it aims to collect everything published in the UK today, tomorrow and far into the future. Its experts care for this collection and open it up for everyone to spark new discoveries, ideas and to help people do incredible things. SF² Concatenation is archived on the British Library web archive: www.webarchive.org.uk

2000AD special Battle Action edition (Prog 2,350) comes out the week after posting this season's ( September 2023 ) SF² Concatenation . Battle Action (itself a merger of Action and Battle ) was a comic launched shortly after 2000AD in 1977. Rebellion, the now publishers of 2000AD , also have the rights to Battle Action . So, what if in some alternate universe it had merged with 2000AD and its strips were given and SFnal boost? This is what this special edition will feature. So, 'Hellman of Hammer Force' becomes 'Hellman of Hell Force': with World war II tanks in hell. 'Kids Rule OK' becomes 'Juves Rule OK' in which a virus kills off all the adults leaving only trainee Judge cadets to bring order to the warring youngsters of Mega-City One. Accompanying this special edition will be a similarly themed edition of The Judge Dredd Megazine returns to Billy Carter and the time of the Dark Judges (Death et al. ). In their aftermath, a mysterious stranger (an old British comic character) arrives to help the Judges clean up.

The Dragon Awards have been announced . The Awards are presented at the US Daragoncon and voted on by its advanced registrants. They are for works released between 1st July 2022, and 30th, June 2023, which means the award largely covers the time between the end of voting before the convention one year and the next. It also means that titles released early in the summer will get overlooked as folk will not have had time to read them especially it the mass market paperback hasn't yet come out. Anyway, the principal categories (SF, fantasy and horror novel, TV and film) are: SF Novel - Eversion by Alastair Reynolds - The Spare Man by Mary Robinette Kowal - Children of Memory by Adrian Tchaikovsky - Translation State by Ann Leckie - Neom by Lavie Tidhar - The Daughter of Doctor Moreau by Silvia Moreno-Garcia - The Icarus Plot by Timothy Zahn ( WINNER ) Fantasy Novel - The Witch King by Martha Well s( WINNER ) - Tower of Silence by Larry Correia - Babel by R. F. Kuang - Tress of the Emerald Sea by Brandon Sanderson - Into the Vortex by Charles E. Gannon - The Atlas Paradox by Olivie Blake Horror Novel - The Devil Takes You Home by Gabino Iglesias - Reluctant Immortals by Gwendolyn Kiste - A House With Good Bones by T. Kingfisher ( WINNER ) - No Gods For Drowning by Hailey Piper - The Pallbearers Club by Paul Tremblay - The Only One Left by Riley Sager SF/F Film - Avatar: The Way of Water by James Cameron - Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves by Jonathan Goldstein ( WINNER ) - Everything Everywhere All at Once by Daniel Kwan - Guardians of the Galaxy: vol. 3 by James Gunn - Puss in Boots: The Last Wish by Joel Crawford - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse by Joaquim Dos Santos SF/F TV Series - Andor , Disney+ - The Last of Us , HBO - The Sandman , Netflix ( WINNER ) - Strange New Worlds , Paramount+ - The Mandalorian , Disney+ - Picard , Paramount+ - House of the Dragon , HBO There were 11 categories in all including things like illustrative cover, digital games. Eversion by Alastair Reynolds and The Daughter of Doctor Moreau by Silvia Moreno-Garcia was January 2021 cited by the SF² Concatenation team as one of the Best SF novels of 2022 and Everything Everywhere All at Once a Best SF films of 2022 .

The 2023 Yoto Carnegie Medal winner has been announced . The award is for best juvenile fiction published in English and is not genre restricted. The 2023 winner is Manon Steffan Ros for her The Blue Book of Nebo which was originally (2018) published in Welsh. It concerns a young women whose son was only six when the world ended in thermonuclear war.

The Horror Writers' Association Bram Stoker Awards were announced at the World Horror Convention. The awards are named in honour of the author of the seminal horror novel Dracula . The principal category wins were:- Novel : The Devil Takes You Home by Gabino Iglesias Debut Novel : Beulah by Christi Nogle Graphic Novel : Kolchak: The Night Stalker: 50th Anniversary edited by James Aquilone. Full details of all the category wins can be found at www.horror.org . +++ Last year's principal category winners are here .

The 2023 Aurora Awards short-lists and winners from the Canadian Science Fiction and Fantasy Association have been announced . The principal 'Best Novel' category short-list was: All the Seas of the World by Guy Gavriel Kay The Daughter of Doctor Moreau by Silvia Moreno-Garcia The Embroidered Book by Kate Heartfield ( WINNER ) Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel The Void Ascendant by Premee Mohamed Details of the other Award categories can be found at www.csffa.ca

The Nebula Awards have been announced . From the previously announced short-list , the principal category wins, as voted by SF Writers of America, were:- Novel : Babel by R. F. Kuang Novella : Even Though I Knew the End by C. L. Polk Novelette : 'If You Find Yourself Speaking to God, Address God with the Informal You' by John Chu Also presented was the Ray Bradbury Award for Outstanding Dramatic Presentation the winner was Everything Everywhere All at Once . Details of all the category wins can be found at www.sfwa.org . This year's full short list we reported last season . +++ Last year's principal win Nebulas here .

The Clarke (SF book) Award short-list and winner have been announced . The short-list consists of: Venomous Lumpsucker by Ned Beauman The Red Scholar’s Wake by Aliette de Bodard Plutoshine by Lucy Kissick The Anomaly by Hervé Le Tellier The Coral Bones by E. J. Swift Metronome by Tom Watson The winner receives a trophy in the form of a commemorative engraved bookend and prize money to the value of £2023. And the winner is Venomous Lumpsucker by Ned Beauman . It concerns a lost fish. Mining executive Mark Halyard has a prison cell waiting for him if that fish is gone for good, and biologist Karin Resaint needs it for her own darker purposes. They don't trust each other an inch, but they're left with no choice but to team up in search of the lumpsucker. And as they journey across the strange landscapes of near-future Europe - a nature reserve full of toxic waste; a floating city on the Baltic Sea; the lethal hinterlands of a totalitarian state - they're drawn into a conspiracy far bigger than one ugly little fish….

The 2023 British Fantasy Awards nominations have been voted on my members of the British Fantasy Society and the category shortlists announced . The shortlist for each category was decided upon by nominations submitted by British Fantasy Society members. This year's two principal category (there are others) shortlists are:- Best Fantasy Novel (the Robert Holdstock Award):- The Bone Orchard by Sara A. Mueller Cast Long Shadows by Cat Hellisen Glitterati by Oliver K. Langmead The Oleander Sword by Tasha Suri Path of War by David Green The Spear Cuts Through Water by Simon Jimenez Best Horror Novel (the August Derleth Award):- Full Immersion by Gemma Amor The Hollows by Daniel Church Just Like Home by Sarah Gailey Miracle Growth by Tim Mendees Sundial by Catriona Ward The winners are to be decided upon by a different jury for each category and the winners of the above principal as well as other categories will be announced at this year's Fantasycon in September. +++ Last year's winners are here . Meanwhile there is a review of last year's British Fantasycon here .

The World Fantasy Awards short-list has been announced . The principal category short-lists are:- Novel - Saint Death’s Daughter by C. S. E. Cooney - Spear by Nicola Griffith - The Ballad of Perilous Graves by Alex Jennings - Babel: Or the Necessity of Violence: An Arcane History of the Oxford Translators’ Revolution by R. F. Kuang - Siren Queenby Nghi Vo Anthology - Screams from the Dark: 29 Tales of Monsters and the Monstrous by Ellen Datlow eds. - Other Terrors: An Inclusive Anthology edited by Vince Liaguno and Rena Mason - Dark Stars: New Tales of Darkest Horror edited by John F. D. Taff - Africa Risen: A New Era of Speculative Fiction edited by Sheree Renée Thomas, Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki, and Zelda Knight - Trouble the Waters: Tales from the Deep Blue edited by Sheree Renée Thomas, Pan Morigan, and Troy Wiggins Collection - Dark Breakersby C. S. E. Cooney - Breakable Things by Cassandra Khaw - All Nightmare Long by Tim Lebbon - Boys, Beasts & Men by Sam J. Miller - A Different Darkness and Other Abominations by Luigi Musolino The juried awards will be presented at the 2023 World Fantasy Convention, scheduled for 26th – 29th October, 2023 at the Sheraton Kansas City Hotel, Crown Center, Kanasas City, Missouri, USA.. ++++ The 2022 World Fantasy Award short-list is here .

The Locus Science Fiction Foundation has announced the short-lists and winners for the 2023 Locus Awards . The short-lists were derived from the 1st February to 15th April voting done by readers on an open public ballot. The Locus Awards winners were announced 24th June 2023, during the Locus Awards day. Maggie Tokuda-Hall was the mistress of ceremonies for the awards ceremony. The principal category short-lists and winners are:- Science Fiction Novel Sweep of Stars , Maurice Broaddus The Red Scholar’s Wake , Aliette de Bodard The Spare Man , Mary Robinette Kowal Sea of Tranquility , Emily St. John Mandel The Daughter of Doctor Moreau , Silvia Moreno-Garcia Goliath , Tochi Onyebuchi WINNER The Kaiju Preservation Society , John Scalzi Eyes of the Void , Adrian Tchaikovsky Neom , Lavie Tidhar Eversion , Alastair Reynolds Fantasy Novel The Grief of Stones , Katherine Addison When Women Were Dragons , Kelly Barnhill Spear , Nicola Griffith The World We Make , N. K. Jemisin Nettle & Bone , T. Kingfisher WINNER Babel , R. F. Kuang Nona the Ninth , Tamsyn Muir The Golden Enclaves , Naomi Novik Fevered Star , Rebecca Roanhorse Siren Queen , Nghi Vo Non-Fiction The Rise of the Cyberzines: The Story of the Science-Fiction Magazines from 1991 to 2020 , Mike Ashley Fantasy: How It Works , Brian Attebery An Earnest Blackness , Eugen Bacon Queering SF: Readings , Ritch Calvin Bridging Worlds: Global Conversations on Creating Pan-African Speculative Literature in a Pandemic , Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki Charting the Afrofuturist Imaginary in African American Art: The Black Female Fantastic , Elizabeth Carmel Hamilton The Visual History of Science Fiction Fandom, Volume Two: 1940 , David Ritter & Daniel Ritter Keeping It Unreal: Black Queer Fantasy and Superhero Comics , Darieck Scott Stephen King: A Complete Exploration of His Work, Life, and Influences , Bev Vincent WINNER Terry Pratchett: A Life With Footnotes: The Official Biography , Rob Wilkins The Daughter of Doctor Moreau , Eversion and Sea of Tranquility: A novel were all on our choice list of best SF novels of 2022 (posted back in January ( 2023 ). ++++ The details of all the category short-lists can be found at locusmag.com .

For a reminder of the top films in 2022 (and earlier years) then check out our top Science Fiction Films annual chart. This page is based on the weekly UK box office ratings over the past year up to Easter. You can use this page if you are stuck for ideas hiring a DVD for the weekend.

Short film : Stalled short film ! This thriller, horror, time travel short really messes with your head, like all good time travel tales should. A man goes to a public restroom -- and gets trapped in a time paradox. You can see the 19-minute Stalled here .

Spoof film trailer : The Whimsical Fellowship spoof trailer, in the style of Wes Anderson, now online . Embark on a fantastical journey to Middle-Earth re-imagined through the eccentric and charming lens of Wes Anderson in The Whimsical Fellowship . This delightful fan-made (using artificial intelligence) trailer offers a fresh and whimsical take on the classic Lord of the Rings saga, blending Wes ( Bottle Rocket , The Royal Tenenbaums , Moonrise Kingdom , The Grand Budapest Hotel ) Anderson's signature visual style with J. R. R. Tolkien's epic narrative. You can see the trailer here .

Film trailer : New Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire trailer out . A sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong (2021), it is the fifth film in Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse, the 38th film in the Godzilla franchise, and the 13th film in the King Kong franchise. It is currently to be released on 15th March 2024. You can see the trailer here .

Film trailer : The Last Boy on Earth trailer . Futuristic science fantasy horror. Blade Runner with monsters, spaceships and an apocalypse… In a distant future, an enigmatic boy becomes the central figure in the search for a new hope. Who is this kid? Why is everyone looking for it? Sometimes it is better not to know certain answers. You can see the trailer here .

Film trailer : Fear The Invisible Man trailer out . H. G. Wells' classic 1897 novel, The Invisible Man , has been re-made as Fear The Invisible Man . It is an interesting take on the original with a gender-swapped co-star with the widow of the Invisible Man's friend providing sanctuary while he terrorises the area. The widow's back story is fleshed out and it is hinted that the Invisible Man back in his college days might have been a potential rival for the now-widow's affections. There is a nod to 1993 James Whale film ( trailer here ) with the protagonist wearing Claude Rains' costume. This new British film, very much tries to keep to the spirit of Wells' novel. You can see the trailer here .

Film trailer : An Alien: Romulus teaser trailer is now out . This film is the latest in the Alien franchise that is set to be directed by Fede Álvarez and will be released by 20th Century Studios on Hulu in N. America. You can see the teaser trailer here .

Tron Ares will be the third Tron film . Cameron Monaghan and Jared Leto are set to star in this Disney offering. Joachim Ronning ( Kon-Tiki ) is to direct. The Tron film series launched with the 1982 original starring Jeff Bridges as video game creator Kevin Flynn who gets sucked into his computer game. There was a sequel, Tron: Legacy (2010).

The Return of the Living Dead to have a re-boot . Not to be confused with the original Night of the Living Dead (1968), Dan O'Banon was to make his directorial debut with a parody, The Return of the Living Dead (1985). The re-boot comedy horror will be directed by Steve Wolsh. You can see the 1985 film trailer here .

The Assessment , an SF drama is coming . Elizabeth Olsen (formerly Wanda Maximoff/Scarlett Witch) and Alicia Vikander will play a couple living in a dystopic, climate-change riven future. It will be directed by the French filmmaker Fleur Fortuné. The synopsis reveals that the film concerns part of society having created a parallel world for itself. Life is controlled and optimised, and the desire to have children is also not left to chance. The lives of a successful young couple are therefore put under close scrutiny by a female assessor over the course of seven days…

Dreamquil , artificial intelligence thriller film, is coming . It is set in the not so distant future when poor air quality has meant people mostly live their lives virtually from home and Artificial Intelligence has become more prevalent. Carol is a dissatisfied career mother, who despite being very much in love with her husband Gary, is struggling to find real connection within her marriage and kids, where the day to day familiarity of their home is claustrophobic. Worried she could be heading towards divorce, Carol leaps at the chance to get her life back on track by signing up for Dreamquil’s avant-garde A.I.-led mental wellness retreat. Gary, left to take care of their two sons, is thankfully delivered “Carol-Too”, an identical mechanical clone of his wife. However things take a sinister turn for Carol upon her homecoming. Refreshed and ready to dive back into family life, her robotic and more perfect substitute doesn’t leave and Carol-Too will stop at nothing until the real Carol is eliminated… Carol is to be played by Elizabeth Banks and Gary by John C. Reilly.

Alita: Battle Angel sequels are apparently in the works . The success of the 2019 original seems to have encouraged producers James Cameron and Jon Landau to back director Robert Rodriguez with sequels to the film starring Rosa Salazar as an amnesiac robot. The original is said to have had a budget of US$170 million (£136m) but took a global box office gross of US$405 million (£324m). So, as net box office is usually very roughly half of gross, it made a few score million profit not counting additional streaming and television airing rights. You can see the original's trailer here .

Two Narnia films are to come to Netflix from Barbie director . The director, Greta Gerwig, of the blockbuster summer success, Warner Brothers Barbie , is reportedly to direct two C. S. Lewis Narnia films for Netflix. Previously, three Narnia films were released between 2005 and 2010: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe , Prince Caspian and The Voyage of the Dawn Treader .

The latest Superman will be David Corenswet for James Gunn's Superman Legacy . Apparently the film will feature a number of DC characters including: Green Lantern, Metamorpho, Hawkgirl and Mister Terrific. Though it is not due out until July 2025, Warner Brothers and DC seem to want to really big it up with a teaser just out two years in advance! You can see the teaser trailer here .

Weapons , which is being billed as a multi-storey horror epic, is coming . It is to be the next offering starring Pedro ( The Last of US ) Pascal. Apparently it is a follow-up to Barbarian and will be directed by Zach Cregger. Barbarian , it is said, had a budget of just US$4.5 million (£3.5m) but earned its makers ten times that. So expect Hollywood to like Weapons and give it a decent promotional budget. We can expect it at the end of 2024 or early 2025.

Venom 3 continues with the same creative team as the first two films . Tom Hardy will star and Kelly Marcel will direct: they also wrote and produced the first two films but this is Marcel's feature film directing debut. Chiwetel Ejiofor has joined the cast, as has Juno Temple. Ejiofor is perhaps best known for playing Karl Mordo in the Doctor Strange series, and received an Oscar nomination in 2014 for his lead role in 12 Years a Slave . As a reminder here is the trailer for Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage (2021) .

Deadpool 3 – after two decades – is to have Jennifer Garner return as Elektra . She first played the Marvel Comics' assassin in 20th Century Fox’s hugely under-rated Daredevil (2003). She reprised the role starring in Elektra in 2005. When she first played Elektra, Jennifer Garner was in the middle of her starring role as secret agent Sydney Bristow in ABC’s successful thriller Alias , which ran over 105 episodes from 2001 to 2006. Her recent films include the 2021 Netflix Yes Day and a opposite Ryan Reynolds in the SF adventure The Adam Project , which Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy also directed.

Deadpool 3 is coming . Morena Baccarin and Stefan Kapicic are set to reprise their roles as Vanessa and Colossus, respectively, and Karan Soni and Leslie Uggams are returning as Dopinder and Blind Al. Brianna Hildebrand reprises her role from the first two films as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, the mutant cohort of 'Deadpool', Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth, with the ability to generate nuclear explosions. Shioli Kutsuna also returns as Negasonic Teenage Warhead’s girlfriend Yukio, a Japanese mutant ninja introduced in Deadpool 2 . Reportedly, Deadpool 3 will also see Hugh Jackman in his Wolverine character! Other Deadpool veterans returning f include Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams, Morena Baccarin, Stefan Kapicic and Rob Delaney, who respectively portray Deadpool’s cab driver sidekick Dopinder, his roommate Blind Al, his fiancée Vanessa (who was killed and then revived in the sequel), the metallic mutant Colossus and human X-Force member Peter. Shawn Levy is directing. It is currently slated for a release on the 8th November 2024.

The forthcoming horror Heretic to star Hugh Grant . Heretic's screen story comes from Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, who co-wrote the original script for A Quiet Place . The film focuses on two young women of faith who are lured into a cat-and-mouse game in the home of an eccentric man played by Hugh Grant.

Stephen King's novella 'The Life of Chuck' is to be a film . The novella appeared in the collection If It Bleeds (2020) – novella trailer here . It portrays the life of Chuck (Charles Krantz) in reverse order beginning with Chuck dying in hospital aged 39 of a brain tumour and outside there is a billboard saying ’39 Great Years! Thanks, Chuck’ as the world appears to be in decay. In the film's final act with a young Chuck there is a plot device that brings it around to the beginning of the story… Apparently Tom ( Thor and Avengers films and the Loki TV series) Hiddleston and Mark ( Star Wars ) Hamill are set to star and Mike Flanagan to direct as well as script. Flanagan is known for helming The Haunting of Hill House (2018 min series), Midnight Mass (2021 miniseries) and the film Doctor Sleep (2019). The latter starred Ewan McGregor and was a follow-up to The Shining (1980) Kubrick film that was another King adaptation. The script was adapted prior to the Writers Guild of America strike .

Batman: The Brave and the Bold is coming from director Andy Muschietti . Andy Muschietti, the director of It: Chapter 2 , directed The Flash (2023). Batman: The Brave and the Bold is based on Grant Morrison’s comic book series, which sees Bruce Wayne and his son, Damian , fight the evils of Gotham as Batman and Robin.

Fountain of Youth is coming from director Dexter Fletcher and Skydance . The collaboration were behind the recent rom-com Ghosted . Fountain of Youth is being written by James Vanderbilt. The film concerns a fountain where anybody who drinks from it will live forever… Dexter Fletcher was behind Elton John musical biopic Rocketman (2019), starring Taron Egerton, and the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody . Meanwhile Vanderbilt’s writing credits include Zodiac , The Amazing Spider-Man , Murder Mystery and Scream .

Beetlejuice 2 is still on with director Tim Burton and Michael Keaton ! Now, some of you may view this news with scepticism, after all it was nearly a decade ago that we Tim Burton was keen to have a sequel . The 1988 original story follows a recently deceased ghost couple as they try to scare away a dysfunctional family from becoming the new residents their old own home. If the Warner Brothers sequel is on – and Jenna ( Wednesday ) Ortega is to co-star with Keaton. She will play the daughter of Winona Ryder’s character, Lydia Deetz (one of the family who moved into the house haunted by its previous, recently deceased, owners). Lydia is the only one who can see the ghosts of Barbara and Adam Maitland and Beetlejuice. The big news is that Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder reprise their roles as Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz, respectively. Filming is apparently taking place in Hitchin, Hertfordshire, just down the road from SF² Concatenation co-founding editor Graham . We might at the earliest see a late 2024 (possibly around Halloween) release – September has been mooted. You can see the 1988 original's trailer here , which, it has to be said, now looks a tad dated...

Logan's Run remake sees production commence . First off, it should be noted that a Logan's Run remake has been attempted for the past 30 years, the first just a decade or so after the original film (that was way too soon). Anyway, now one is really coming. The new Logan’s Run is expected to be a gender-swapped remake of the pulp sci-fi classic. In the future, there is a society where people are killed at the age of 30, and those who run, known as "Runners", are followed by professional trackers known as "Sandmen". Logan, one of the best Sandmen, decides to run soon before her 30th birthday in order to find refuge from society before being killed off. It is based on the 1967 novel written by William F. Nolan and George Clayton Johnson . It was adapted into a film in 1976 directed by Michael Anderson ( trailer here ) and a year later a 14 episode television series ( trailer here ). The 1976 film won a Special Academy Award for its visual effects (that seem very dated today) and six Saturn Awards, including Best Science Fiction Film. The film made US$25 million (£20.5m) at the box office on a budget of approximately US$8 million (£6.6m).

Superman: Legacy sees production commence . Further to last season's initial news , we now know that James Gunn is behind the Warner Brothers film. Reportedly it will see Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned. Also, as James Gunn is rebooting Superman for the big screen with a younger Man of Steel, it means previous Superman actor Henry Cavill will no longer be playing the role.

Liv Tyler is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for the new Captain America film . She originally appeared opposite Edward Norton in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk as Bruce Banner’s girlfriend, scientist Betty Ross. She will reprise this role in Captain America: New World Order . Other cast members include Harrison Ford, Shira Haas, Tim Blake Nelson, Danny Ramirez and Carl Lumbly. The Incredible Hulk (2008) trailer is here .

Blade re-boot sees Mahershala Ali and Mia Goth star . Mahershala Ali takes the lead as the vampire killer and it is being directed by Yann ( Lovecraft Country ) Demange. It will be the final film in Phase Five of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) and is said to be darker than most MCU films. It is currently slated for a September 2024 release.

Drag Me to Hell 2 is in the works . The sequel to director Sam Raimi's 2009 supernatural horror hit. The original Drag Me to Hell was directed and co-written by Sam Raimi, starring Alison Lohman as Christine Brown, a young woman with a loving boyfriend (Justin Long) and a great job at a Los Angeles bank. But her life becomes hellish when, in an effort to impress her boss, she denies an old woman's request for an extension on her home loan. In retaliation, the old woman places a curse on Christine, threatening her soul with eternal damnation. Christine seeks a psychic's help to break the curse, but the price to save her soul may be more than she can pay… Sam ( Spider Man and The Evil dead trilogy) Raimi' is said to be involved with the possible follow-up. You can see the original's trailer here .

It looks like Star Wars: Rogue Squadron will not now be developed . This should come as no surprise given last season's news of it being dropped from the LucasFilm forthcoming film list . The reason may well be that recent Star Wars films have not performed as well as expected in the box office: The Rise of Skywalker (2019) took half as much as The Force Awakens (2015). The production cancellation has not been confirmed, but things don't look good for it.

Stargate and Robocop to get re-boots following Amazon acquiring MGM franchises . Amazon is considering both film and television projects for Stargate , “with a movie likely going first.” Note, this does not mean that a new Stargate series as been “announced” or “confirmed”. Amazon purchased MGM for US$8.45 billion (£7bn) in 2022, in part for its existing film and television library but also to make new content with MGM’s IP – intellectual property like Stargate , Rocky , Creed , James Bond , Robocop , Vikings , Legally Blonde , among others. The 'among others' is also important. For example, Amazon now owns the IP rights for 2001: A Space Odyssey . And in case you need (or even want) reminding here is the Stargate (1994) film trailer .

Leprechaun to be re-booted . The 1993 film is being re-booted by Lionsgate. The original film sees the supernatural leprechaun (Warwick Davis) seeking vengeance against a family he believes has stolen his pot of gold… It was followed up by a 1994 sequel. Then in 2014 we got the prequel Leprechaun: Origins and in 2018, Leprechaun Returns . Both these did not do that well at the box office.

The Exorcist re-boot gets November release date in time for Halloween . Actually, as we reported 20 months ago this is more a continuation of the original trilogy than a re-boot of the 1973 original. The Exorcist: Believer will come out on 13th October 2023, just in time for Halloween. The film concerns two young girls who go missing and, when discovered, exhibit worrying behaviours befitting of possession. Their parents finally reach out to Chris MacNeil for help, since her daughter was possessed in the past and she has experience with exorcisms. The character Chris MacNeil from the original series of films will again be played by Ellen Burstyn. However The Exorcist: Believer has little connection to the other Exorcist films. The new film is part of a deal between Universal Pictures and Peacock, so in the US it will end up streaming on Peacock after its cinematic run. An advance clip can be seen here .

White Lantern Films and SMC Speciality Finance loses £803,000 (US$1m) suit in SF film dispute . Actress Eva Green sued the film production companies when she was not paid her contracted fee when the SF film she was working on collapsed. The production companies counter sued alleging she pulled out of the making of A Patriot , which collapsed in 2019, and breached her contract. The Judge ruled in her favour, saying she was entitled to the fee, and dismissed the counterclaim. He said: “In particular, I find that Ms Green did not renounce her obligations under the artist agreement; nor did she commit any repudiatory breaches of it.” previously Eva Green has appeared in James Bond Casino Royale (2006), Proxima (2019) and Dark Shadows (2012).

Marvel seems to settling the lawsuits from character creators it is reported . Back in 2021, Marvel filed a series of lawsuits in response to copyright termination notices from Larry Lieber and the estates of Gene Colan , Steve Ditko , Don Heck and Don Rico. US Copyright Law gives authors or their heirs the ability to essentially claw back copyrights after a certain period of time. It does not cover works made for hire: this has been Marvel’s primary argument in these matters. Comic character involved, among many, include: Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Hulk, Thor, Hawkeye and Scarlet Witch. Marvel has apparently reached deals that resolve four of the fights but not that with Steve Ditko’s estate.

Avengers 5 , or Avengers: The Kang Dynasty , is to be delayed . It was to be released in May 2025 but now is expected in May 2026. The film is based on the Kang Dynasty 16 part comic series (2001/2. The story features Kang the Conqueror, a warlord from the 30th century, and one of the Avengers’ oldest and deadliest foes, arriving in the early 21st century with his son Marcus intent on conquering the planet. Although Kang is temporarily successful.

James Cameron delays the release of Avatar 3 , Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 . The success of Avatar: The Way of Water has assured that there will be follow-ups, however their putative release dates have all been pushed back. Avatar 3 , previously set for release in 2024, has been pushed back a year to 19th December 2025 even though almost all the shooting has been completed (though of course these films have plenty of special effects to add in). Meanwhile Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 are being delayed, as well – Avatar 4 moves from 2026 to 21st December 2029 and Avatar 5 shifts from 2028 to 19th December 2031.

James Cameron pauses writing new Terminator film so as to see how current Artificial Intelligence concerns pan out ! James Cameron has reportedly begun work on a return to his once-iconic Terminator franchise, but is waiting to see how real-world tech develops. Apparently, he began the writing process on the next film some three months ago, but paused because he wants to see how artificial intelligence plays out in the real world before he finishes. However, there are copyright issues with the Terminator franchise as these do not rest with Cameron who is apparently seeking copyright reversion to himself. Also Terminator: Dark Fate had an estimated cost of US$185,000,000 (£150m) but took a while to get a Worldwide gross of around US$262m (£213m).

Putin does not want you to see the new Russian urban fantasy, Empire V . The Russian government has refused to release its distribution permit, effectively banning the film. The film is based on the novel (2006) of the same name by the acclaimed speculative fiction author Victor Pelevin. Set in the present day, it concerns a 19-year-old Muscovite, Roman Aleksandrovich Shtorkin, who is turned into a vampire, propelling him into an elite and powerful echelon of society (the Fifth Empire) that has controlled humanity since time immemorial. Humans, 'plebs', are controlled by the vampires using two techniques of mind control – 'glamour' (that makes people feel inferior) and 'discourse' (that limits people's thinking). The vampirism in the film is therefore different to that of Hammer/Hollywood lore and the 'glamour' and 'discourse' are a small part of what is going on. Nonetheless. the film's underlying message is very plainly that Russia's ruling elite are vampires preying on Russian citizens. This film's message is one that the Putin government does not like and – evidently – will not tolerate as it has refused it a distribution permit: it had been due to be screened at 1,800 cinemas early last year ( 2022 ) distributed by Sony. Instead, it premiered at the Fantasia International Film Festival in July ( 2023 ). Trivia: Consider the Roman numeral 'V', in Empire V as the letter 'V' and put it in front of 'Empire' and you get 'Vempire'. As it happens, in Russian that means 'vampire'. That this film is one the Putin government does not want you to watch is possibly exactly the best reason for you to seek it out, blog about it etc . You can see the trailer here .

The Flash bombs its debut, but is it that bad ? Domestically (US) it took US$9.7 million or £12.125 million (as reported in Deadline ) which does not compare favourably with Across The SpiderVerse US$17.3 million (£13.8 million) or Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 US$17.5 million (£14 million). By the end of its opening weekend The Flash only made US$55.1 million (£44 million) at the domestic box office and globally brought that total up to US$130.1 million (£105 million). With a production budget of US$200 million (£160 million) and an advertising budget of at least US$65 million (£52 million), The Flash must make around US$265 million (£212 million) to US$400 million (£320 million) at the global box office to break even. So things look bad, but are they? Less than week later by 19th June, 47,000 voting at IMDB gave the film a score of 7.3/10 – the rule of thumb is that a score of over 7 suggests an above-average film. Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer gave it just 66%, but its audience score was much better with over 2,500 giving it a mean score of 85%.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse , in under just two weeks, made more than its predecessor in its entirety . Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ( trailer here ) has surpassed the entire box office run of its predecessor, 2018’s Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse ( trailer here ). In under two weeks the comic book sequel hit US$226 million (£184m) in North America and US$390 million(£317m) globally. It now stands as Sony’s highest-grossing animated release in history. The original film, also a box office winner, tapped out with US$190 (£154.5m) in North America and US$384 million (£312.2m) globally.

Babylon 5: The Road Home , came out a few weeks ago in case you missed it . Many of the original surviving cast members have returned: Bruce Boxleitner (Sheridan), Claudia Christian (Ivanova), Peter Jurasik (Londo), Bill Mumy (Lennier), Tracy Scoggins (Lochley), and Patricia Tallman (telepath Lyta Alexander). New voice actors are playing Delenn, G’Kar, security chief Garibaldi, Dr. Franklin, Zathras, and the original Babylon 5 commander Jeffrey Sinclair. The film will stream from Apple TV and Vudu in the US and over here in Britain you can see it on YouTube and order the DVD on Amazon. 1080p Blu-ray DVDs are available. You can see the trailer here . ++++ And don't forget, there's TV re-boot series theoretically in the works .

Films are being delayed due to the writers, and actors strike . The US film and TV writers strike joined by the actors strike is seeing a number of 2023 releases pushed back to 2024. Some films may even be cancelled! For example, the future of the Sony Spider-Man spin-off, El-Muerto is in doubt as the writer strike delay has resulted in cast schedule conflicts and also a tour conflict with its star, rapper Bad Bunny. (The film had originally been slated for a January 2024 release.) Dune: Part 2 is also being delayed: it was due out in November but its release has been postponed to 2024, possibly mid-March. A number of DC and Marvel superhero films are affected by the strike and it is likely that others will too as Hollywood executives are not taking the writers and actors concerns seriously...! Relatedly, Kraven The Hunter has been delayed from a 6th October 2023 release to 30th August 2024, though it is not known whether this is writers, and actors strike related.

Cineworld stays open despite debts and a failed sale attempt . It has been a rollercoaster couple of years for the Cineworld cinema chain what with the 2020/1 CoVID spring and autumn/winter lockdowns and then a spring 2021 bounceback in anticipation of a slew of delayed blockbuster releases. However it is currently in of £4 billion (US$5bn) worth of debt. Cineworld is a UK company with 128 locations in the British Isles (UK and Republic of Ireland) and 751 sites globally employing 28,000 people but many on a low wage. It had filed for bankruptcy protection in the US where it owns the Regal cinema chain but it now looks like its debt re-structuring might work. Looking ahead, word has it that Cineworld might reduce the number of its cinemas and possibly introduce new services for the most ardent of film goers.

A GATTACA series is being considered . The GATTACA (1997) film may possibly become a television series. Homeland co-creators/executive producers Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa are behind the move that has yet to be green lit. Reportedly, the proposed series is set a generation after the events of the film, when science and humanity have evolved to the point where we can direct our own evolution. Genetic engineering has created a world in which parents can determine the future of their children before they are born (the Valids), which by default has created a new underclass, no longer determined by social status or the colour of one’s skin (the Invalids). Like the film, the series focuses on a man with a congenital heart condition who tries to assume the identity of a former athlete with perfect genes in order to fulfil his dream of travelling in space. The 1997 original film was written and directed by Andrew Niccol. It starred Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman. You can see the original film's trailer here .

Squid Game might get a US re-make series . The original South Korean series was a huge hit for Netflix in 2021 . David Fincher is reported to be slated to direct. He was the director of Alien 3 (1992), Seven (1995), The Game (1997), Fight Club (1999), Panic Room (2002), Zodiac (2007), The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011), and Gone Girl (2014). However there has arguably been something of a fan social media backlash with fans saying that a US re-make was unnecessary and that Netflix was just making a cash grab. So we have to wait to see whether or not this venture will proceed.

Galaxy Quest is being considered for a television series… Again ! If you have a sense of déjà vous then it is because we reported something similar back in 2015 . The original 1999 film garnered a Hugo starred Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman, Tony Shalhoub, Sam Rockwell and Daryl Mitchell who were actors of a formerly successful, but long since cancelled, TV series (think Star Trek ) that has become a cult classic. However aliens have picked up the show's broadcasts and, thinking the programme is real, seek out the cast at an SF convention to aid their defence from another alien race… Paramount Television Studios is now apparently reconsidering making the fictional TV series in the film into an actual television series… You can see the original film's trailer here .

Space Nation is to be a new franchise that will cover a TV series, online compter game and animated shorts . One of the leading lights behind the venture is Roland Emmerich, director of The Day After Tomorrow , 2021 , Independence Day and Moonfall . The franchise will begin as a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG), where players assume the roles of ship captains, embarking on an epic journey to unravel the mysteries of the Telikos Cluster and immerse themselves in the unfolding grand space opera. The game is set in a universe inhabited by alien species and driven by three main factions with distinct ideologies and goals. It is hoped that the game will have a commercial launch in the second quarter of 2024. It will be followed by a TV series, animated shorts and spinoff games. It looks like Hollywood and the computer gaming world companies are seeking synergies to gain and hold a new format cross-over market. Previously some computer games have been adapted into films, but this seems to be a purposeful cross-partnership.

Beast Boy: Lone Wolf , a new animated series, is in the works . DC Comics character based, it is being made by London's Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe. It will follow Beast Boy, a main character in, the now ten years of, Teen Titans Go! , though the new series is said to be more action-oriented than the wackier Teen Titans Go! 'Beast Boy' is a good-natured joker who can transform into various animals and a member of the Teen Titans whose principal character is Robin (the otherwise side-kick to Batman).

Another Game of Thrones prequel is coming to HBO . A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight (the series' current working title) is based on George R. R. Martin's Dunk and Egg books (the three novellas have been published – The Hedge Knight (1998), The Sworn Sword (2003), and The Mystery Knight (2010)) that were collected and published together in the best-selling A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms . The story follows "Dunk" (the future Lord Commander of the Kingsguard, Ser Duncan the Tall) and "Egg" (the future king Aegon V Targaryen), and takes place around 90 years before the original Game of Thrones series.

Sam Delany's novel, Nova is to be a television series helmed by Neil Gaiman . Nova (1968) is set in the year 3172 when the political power in the Galaxy is split between two factions: the older Earth-based Draco and the historically younger Pleiades Federation. Both have interests in the even newer Outer Colonies, where mines produce trace amounts of the prized power source Illyrion, the superheavy material essential to starship travel and terraforming planets. Caught in a feud between aristocratic and economically powerful families, a scarred and obsessed captain from the Pleiades, Lorq Von Ray, recruits a disparate crew of misfits… The novel was short-listed for the Hugo Award. Amazon Prime is behind the production.

Twilight novels (and then films) possibly to become a TV series . Set in the world of Stephenie Meyer’s book series, and Twilight series might – if talks go well – be released via Lionsgate Television. The original film franchise, which began in 2008 and made stars of Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner, has so far collectively grossed more than £2.78 billion (US$3.4 billion) worldwide. The last in the original series was Breaking Dawn: Part 2 . The original Twilight films recently moved their streaming to NBC Universal’s Peacock after a period at Netflix. Author Stephenie Meyer is also said to be involved in the proposed television series. You can see the original Twilight (2008) film trailer here .

Matt Haig's novel How to Stop Time is to be a series . The 2017 novel concerns a secret society of immortals, the Albatross Society. The immortals have been persecuted across time. Their immortality is a rare condition and they are doomed to see their families and loved ones succumb to the ravages of time while they live on. The Albatross Society has a few rules. On of the main ones is not to fall in love. Seemingly 41-year old Tom Hazard has just moved back to London to take a job as a high school history teacher. However he was He was actually born in 1581 in France and has lived history alongside famous historical characters such as Shakespeare, Captain Cook, and F. Scott Fitzgerald. However, when Tom develops feelings for someone, he has to make some difficult choices. The six-part television series is set to star Benedict Cumberbatch as Tom Hazard. Tomas Alfredson, who directed Cumberbatch in 2011’s Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy , is slated to helm the series. StudioCanal and Cumberbatch’s Sunnymarch production company will produce the series, which will shoot in London and Europe in 2024.

The Conjuring film to become a TV series . Set in the world of James Wan's horror franchise, The Conjuring series will be released on Warner Bros. Discovery's Max. Apparently The Conjuring 1 & 2 director James Wan is in talks to return as executive producer on the project. There is a forthcoming Conjuring 4 film coming in 2024/5 and depending on how this film links with the series is likely to affect the series launch date. The series concerns Ed and Lorraine Warren who are paranormal investigators… Meanwhile, here is the trailer for The Conjuring (2013) film .

Star Trek: Section 31 is given the go ahead by Paramount+ . Michelle Yeoh will reprise her role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou, whom she first played in the first season of Star Trek: Discovery . In Section 31 , Emperor Philippa Georgiou joins a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets, but her mission will also force her to face the sins of her past…. And as a reminder, here is the season one trailer for Star Trek: Discovery .

Lady Danger comic series to become a TV animated series . Nicki Minaj will executive produce and star in Lady Danger, a new animated series from Amazon Freevee based on the Dark Horse comic book series of the same name written by Alex de Campi. The series isset in the year 2075 and follows a government field agent who is left for dead by her team after discovering a dangerous secret, only to be resurrected as Lady Danger, an afrofuturistic arse-kicking Agent of B.O.O.T.I (Bureau of Organized Terrorism Intervention), who must conceal her true identity while she fights villains who are destroying the Earth and its vulnerable inhabitants…

The X-Files is being re-booted . Ryan Coogler is behind the re-boot and apparently with a diverse cast. The original show's home was Fox but as Fox and 20th TV are no longer part of the same company following Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox it is not known on what network or platform the new series will air. The original show aired 1993-2001 with two seasons in 2016 and 2018. Coogler is arguably best known for writing and directing the two Black Panther films for Marvel.

New horror series coming to star Kevin Bacon . The Bondsman is centred on Hub Halloran (Kevin Bacon), a backwoods bounty hunter who comes back from the dead with an unexpected second chance at life, and love, and a nearly-forgotten musical career, only to find that his old job now has a demonic new twist… It will air on Amazon Prime Video.

Harry Potter TV series coming, and J. K. Rowling is executive-producing. (Never saw that coming.) The new (Potter film-makers Warner Brothers') Max ( formerly HBO Max and Discovery+ ) is to stream it. It will become a decade long venture based on all seven of Rowling's books, one book per season of the show. And (obviously because of aging) there's a new cast. J. K. Rowling will executive produce the series alongside Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts. Because it is on Max in the US, it can only be accessed in Europe through a VPN. This restriction may change after 2024.

Frankenstein miniseries to come directed by Guillermo del Toro . The series is only inspired by the Mary Shelley Frankenstein novel (1818): he is not doing Mary Shelly's Frankenstein – he is doing an adventure story that involves the creature. Apparently the creature's look will be based in part on the illustrations in the 1983 edition of Shelley’s novel and realised by Bernie Wrightson, Swamp Thing co-creator. Guillermo del Toro has been long wanting to do a Frankenstein mini-series and now, courtesy of Netflix, he can. It is thought the series will be four hours long. Del Toro is known for Pan's Labyrinth , Hellboy II: The Golden Army and The Shape of Water .

Daredevil: Born Again TV series is coming from Disney+ . The character has appeared in a number of recent Marvel TV series and Charlie Cox reprises his role as Matt Murdock / Daredevil. It will have an 18 episode first season forthcoming (early 2024). A second season is apparently planned. Clark ( Evil , The Wire ) Johnson is also on the cast in a recurring role, and apparently he will direct two episodes! (There was a much maligned Daredevil film a couple of decades ago whose only real sin was that it featured the Spider Man villain Kingpin and not one of Daredevil's own foes.) You can see the Daredevil: Born Again teaser trailer here .

The Power of the Rings season 2 will not air until next year ( 2024 ) . As we reported at the beginning of the year , shooting on season 2 has already long begun but is not thought likely to complete this year. When Amazon bought the television rights to Tolkien’s works in 2017, it made a five-season production commitment worth at least US$1bn (£825,000) and it is likely to keep to this given that season one has been so successful: the first episode had 25 million viewers within 24 hours of its release and so was Prime Video’s biggest ever premiere. The eight episode season 1 had a 23-strong regular cast. Joining for season 2 are Ciarán Hinds, Rory Kinnear and Tanya Moodie. You can see the season 1 trailer here .

Warrior Nun series might be getting a third season . It is not yet definite whether it will be a full season or just some tie-up episodes, but – according to show-helmer Simon Barry – there is more Warrior Nun to come, though whether or not it will remain on Neflix remains to be seen. You can see the season one trailer here and the season two trailer here .

Superman & Lois series gets renewed for a fourth season . This is the CW's last remaining DC series and negotiations for a fourth season took a few months. The fourth season will have ten episodes. Season three trailer here .

From has been renewed for a third season . The horror series seems to be on a roll having been renewed last year for a second season . The series has been the second-most watched series in MGM+ network history! It concerns a present-day small settlement that will not let go new arrivals and where death stalks outside at night. Season two ended with the arrival of a new coach-load of people. Viewers are hoping that the third season of 10 episodes will reveal what forces are behind the settlement's properties… The third season is currently slated to air in 2024. You can see the season 1 trailer here and the season 2 trailer here .

Primal series gets renewed for a third season . It is set within a prehistoric world where early man, dinosaurs, and other creatures co-exist. Genndy Tartakovsky will continue to helm the series. Season two trailer here .

Silo series gets renewed for a second season . The series, based on Hugh Howey’s 'Wool' novel trilogy, concerns a dystopian future where a community exists in a giant underground silo comprising 144 levels. The ten episode first season aired this summer and those of us at SF² Concatenation who have seen it do rate it. Season one trailer here .

Citadel series gets renewed for a second season . The renewal came before the streaming of the final in the first, 6-episode season on Amazon Prime. (With just six episodes it is worth getting the DVD.) The futuristic spy series was created by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh, and David Weil, with the Russo Brothers as producers. With a production budget of US$300 million, (£236m) the six-episode first season is one of the most expensive television shows. Joe Russo will direct all of the second season. Season one trailer here .

The Ark series gets renewed for a second season . The series on the SyFy channel has been deemed a success reaching 6.5 million viewers across all platforms. Set 100 years in the future, the show takes place aboard the Ark One, a space-faring vessel containing humanity’s last hope of survival. When an unforeseen catastrophe kills off a large chunk of the manifest, including the folks put in charge, the survivors must band together in an effort to keep the ship functioning and complete the mission of establishing an interstellar colony for their dying world. You can see the season one trailer here .

The Winchesters series cancelled . This is a prequel series to Supernatural . The Winchesters is set in the 1970s. Dean Winchester narrates the story of how his parents, John Winchester and Mary Campbell, met, fell in love, and fought monsters together while in search of their missing fathers. The series has been cancelled by the CW (which is under new ownership) after one season. Warner Brothers Television have failed to find it another home though they have tried having suspected CW's change in ownership might mean cancellation. You can see the season one trailer here .

Star Trek: Prodigy series cancelled . The cancellation of Star Trek: Prodigy , the first animated kids show in the Star Trek universe, comes despite the show being renewed for a second season back in 2021. It had aired on Nickelodeon in addition to Paramount+ in the US. In Britain it aired on Sky . So far there has only been one season but a second season had been in the works with 10 episodes completed and the writing and animation of a further 10 nearly complete as we post this season's news page. So, it looks like the 20-episode season 2 will surface but, if not on Paramount+ in N. America, where? Other news is that season two will see more elements from the four core Star Trek will appear in season 2. You can see the

Disney+ is cutting US$1.5 billion (£1.2bn) . Apparently much of this can be written off against tax. Disney+ is not the only one that is financially re-structuring and cancelling shows before they are aired. Paramount+ has axed Jordan Peele’s Twilight Zone remake. It is not easy to understand exactly what is going on, but it seems as if much of the growth in streaming service subscriptions has slowed, if not stopped, and there is competition between services. Much can be made from streamers' back catalogues as their production costs have already been made and streaming does not offer the repreat fees to the cast and production crew (hence one of the main reasons behind the Hollywood writers and artists strike ).

Willow series cancelled! No, it's not. Yes it is ! News emerged that the Disney+ sequel series to Ron Howard and George Lucas’s 1988 fantasy film Willow had been cancelled after one season. Then came news that a second season has reportedly been drafted and that this might eventually air with a largely new cast of new characters. What is known is that the main cast has apparently been released from committing to the series. So, is it on or is it off? We can but wait and see.

Nautilus series has finished filming… And then the show is cancelled . It was going so well: it gained a show-runner and a cast with Shazad Latif starring as Captain Nemo, and then filming completed, but Disney+'s British 2,000 Leagues Under The Sea Jules Verne prequel has been suddenly cancelled. Disney says that it is working to find a new home for Nautilus . (See also the next but one item .

The Spiderwick Chronicles series is now not going to happen . Only last season we reported that Disney+ were planning a The Spiderwick Chronicles TV series . Well, despite the show having finished shooting six episodes, apparently it is not going to air! The series had a cast that included: with a cast that includes Jack Dylan Grazer, Lyon Daniels, Noah Cottrell, Joy Bryant, Mychala Lee, and Christian Slater. It was shot in Vancouver, Canada. Apparently the economics of streaming just did not add up and so it seems to have made more sense to Disney to simply write it off against tax. Having said all this, it looks like Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television were behind the actual making of the series and it may possibly be that they will try to find a new home for it elsewhere. So the economics behind all this is unclear (see the next but two item .

Invincibles second season launches in November ( 2023 ) . The cartoon series follows 17-year-old Mark Grayson and his transformation into a superhero under the guidance of his father Omni-Man, the most powerful superhero on the planet. During his transformation, Mark finds himself struggling between his personal life and superhero duties. The second season trailer is here .

Echo launches shortly (November, 2023) on Disney+ . A first for Marvel Studios, all episodes will be released at the same time: 29th November. The series centres around Maya Lopez; the gang leader set on vengeance against Ronin in the Hawkeye series. Also, Alaqua Cox reprises her role as Maya Lopez. The series follows Echo’s origin story, as Maya’s ruthless behaviour in New York City catches up with her in her hometown…

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has just had its launch . In case you missed it, the latest The Walking Dead spin-off has just launched in N. America on AMC+, just a few days before we posted this seasonal news page. Norman Reedus reprises his role as Daryl Dixon from the original, The Walking Dead , television series. The series is having a short, six-episode, first season but it has already been renewed for a second season. The first season trailer is here .

Actors support the television writers strike in the US which in turn impacts the San Diego Comic-Con . The 160,000 strong US union Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) joins the Writers Guild of America in seeking new actor protection given the new environment of streaming films and AI. 98% of voting members were in support of the strike. Panels on Dune – Part 2 , The Wheel of Time and Abbott Elementary were among other that have cut panels at the San Diego Comic-Con. The strike marks the first time that actors have initiated a labour dispute in the U.S. since the 1980 actors strike and the first time that actors and writers have walked out simultaneously since 1960.

Television and film writers strike in the US impacts genre series . Periodically the Writers Guild of America renegotiates the contract between TV writers and the companies that make programmes. However this round necessitates greater changes given the rise of streaming platforms that sideline writers repeat show royalties and which have shorter seasons. Another concern is the rise of text producing artificial intelligence like ChatGPT. The concern is not that ChatGPT will replace writers, but that ChatGPT will be used to produce rough draft scripts which writers will then be employed at a lower rate to refine. About half of the Guild's writers are on the minimum wage and pay rates have declined in real terms by 14% since 2018. The Guild's demands are likely to cost around US$429 million (£338m) per year but the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers countered with an initial offer of a US$86 million (£67.7m) increase. There was therefore a Writers Guild of America strike that began 2nd May ( 2023 ) with picket lines created the next day. Many companies affected included: Netflix, Disney, Apple, NBC Universal and CBS News' parent company, Paramount. The strike's impact on genre shows included the season 2 shooting of the last two weeks of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power without its show-runners, J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay. So, if the show's makers wanted a last minute re-write, it could not happen. The series is currently being shot in the UK, so this strike has had its effects beyond the US. Currently shooting in Britain is George R. R. Martin's House of the Dragon . The scripts for this were complete prior to the strike and no re-writes are envisioned as there have already been exhaustive drafts and re-drafts. The final season of Stranger Things was delayed due to the strike: it was due to have started shooting early June. ( Stranger Things season 4 trailer here .) Daredevil: Born Again and Penguin have both ceased production while the strike is on. Daredevil: Born Again is set for Disney+, while The Penguin is a Max show. Both are expected to debut in 2024. Born Again is a semi-continuation of the Netflix show Daredevil , which ran from 2015 to 2018 on Netflix. Charlie Cox, who originated the role in the first Daredevil series, will reprise it for Born Again . The superhero has since been absorbed into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and made appearances in the film Spider-Man: No Way Home and the series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law . The Penguin is a spinoff from Matt Reeves’ 2022 film The Batman , in which Colin Farrell played the iconic villain. He will be returning to the prosthetics-heavy role for the criminal underworld series. . In August Warner Brothers opined that the strike would end soon but added that it was saving 'hundreds of millions of dollars'. This was news it arguably needed to get out to share holders as it reportedly made about US$10.4 billion in revenue for the quarter, though it still lost US$1.2 billion!

Blackadder 40th anniversary has been celebrated by Royal Mail stamps . It was first broadcast on 15th June 1983. OK, so it is not SF/F but is – if you have a cunning plan and a large turnip – arguably sort of genre adjacent. The series' producer John Lloyd said: "In the words of General Sir Anthony Cecil Hogmanay Melchett, VC KCB: 'Let's give them a damn good licking!'"

Paramount Global has posted a 2023 1st quarter loss of US$1.12 billion (£918m) . On learning this news Paramount Global shares value reportedly fell by around 25%. However, the companies streaming arms include Paramount+ and Pluto TV saw revenues increase 39% to US$1.5 billion (£1.23bn). Paramount+ added 4.1 million to the number of its subscribers globally giving them a total of 60 million. However, this is still only a quarter of the over 230 million each that Netflix and Disney enjoy. Pluto TV has 80 million subscribers. The thing is that Paramount own Star Trek and despite the success of the final season of Picard (after, it must be said, week first two seasons) there is uncertainty as to what Paramount will do with the franchise? One option may be for them to licence it out to the highest bidder… We will see.

Netflix continues to gain subscribers following clampdown . Netflix has clamped down on subscribers sharing passwords (a subscription allows a certain number of TV sets to log in to the streaming service) with other households. It had been thought that the clampdown might see fewer subscribers. Further, though early 202 saw subscription loss (over a million) by the end of the year Netflix bounced back . By the end of June ( 2023 ) Netflix had more than 238 million subscribers, adding 5.9 million members since March.

Max, the new streaming service – In case you hadn't heard . Shortly after we posted last season's news, HBO Max (which only launched in 2020) and Discovery+ have merged into one streaming service in the US called Max run by Warner Brothers. Subscribers can still opt to Discovery+ as a standalone service. US residents found that the prices are the same as were for HBO Max, but there is a new subscription tier. There will be a cheaper ad-supported plan ad-free and a more expensive "Ultimate Ad-Free" which has UHD. HBO Max subscribers' profiles, settings, watch history, "Continue Watching," and "My List" items also migrates to Max so US subscribers can pick up streaming right where they left off. The arguable issue with streaming is that the marketplace is so crowded what with Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+, Apple TV+, and others all competing in the US. Alas Max is not available in the UK due to copyright licensing issues, but it can be subscribed to and accessed via the internet using a VPN. The copyright licensing issues may end when the current arrangement concludes in 2024. WarnerMedia confirmed that HBO Max would not launch in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and Italy before 2025.

Doctor Who regeneration into David Tennant voted by public as the TV moment of 2022 . The one category of the Edinburgh TV Awards voted for by the public is the 'TV Moment of the Year' category. The scene was the one that saw Jodie Whittaker regenerate into David Tennant – from the episode 'The Power of the Doctor'.

SF's modern era is explored by Media Death Cult's Moid Moidelhoff . The rise of the new wave with Moorcock and then in the US with Ellison. And we also got Dick and cyberpunk before cyberpunk and Gibson. Could we be about to embark on the most exciting period of science fiction? You can see the 7-minute video here .

SF's Golden Age is explored by Media Death Cult's Moid Moidelhoff . The rise of the classic pulp magazines and the big three – Asimov, Clarke and Heinlein – before moving on to Wyndham. He ends with the interest in dystopias, autocratic dictatorships and mutually assured destruction. Could Bradbury's Fahrenheit 451 , dumbed-down world ever come about? In part, shot on location at the Jodrell Bank radio telescope and an English village that could be Midwich… You can see the 8-minute video here .

Tales From The Zone - Roadside Picnic . Media Death Cult's Moid Moidelhoff considers Roadside Picnic . Roadside Picnic is in the Goldilocks zone, it is a perfect balance of a straight narrative that requires nothing more than standard plot and characters to make sense. But the sub-text is as thick as porridge… You can see the 6-minute video here .

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) SF Library has now had its books moved . Earlier in the year burst water pipe flooded the library . MIT has paid to have the books removed and for them to be assessed for water and mould damage.

Two Ukrainian writers are unable to tolerate Russian dissidents, despite the enemy of my enemy is my friend . Ukrainian writers Artem Chapeye and Artem Chekh threatened to withdraw from Pen America's World Voices festival in New York if Russian writers were involved in any way, and some were for another panel. But the Russian writers that were slated to participate on the other panel were dissidents opposed to Putin's regime. As a consequence of Artem Chapeye and Artem Chekh threats Pen America cancelled the Russian dissident panel at the World Voices Festival; a move that was itself controversial given Pen America's commitment to 'protect free expression'. This was not lost on Pen America's Vice-President, the writer Masha Gessen who promptly resigned. Masha Gessen is a prominent Russian-American writer who has documented Russia’s decline into authoritarianism. But Artem Chapeye and Artem Chekh seem to be of the view that it is wrong to focus on Russians as 'victims of tyranny'. Artem Chapeye and Artem Chekh are also Ukrainian soldiers. Artem Chapeye is reported as saying that he could not make distinctions between “good” Russians and “bad” Russians. And so what could have been a useful and informative panel, especially at this difficult time, will not take place and also there is now a question mark over Pen America's mission to 'stand at the intersection of literature and human rights to protect free expression'.

Criminals have been generating artificial intelligence (AI) written books attributing them to established authors and then selling them on Amazon . Author Jane Friedman complained to Amazon that five books written by AI on their website were falsely attributing her as the author. It is presumed that criminals wanted to use the author's established reputation to garner sales which they would then pocket. Jane Friedman reports that Amazon were slow to remove these false books and only did so after she began a social media campaign. Her concern is that this could happen to other authors and that Amazon must have a procedure in place to promptly remove false, AI written product. Apparently, Jane Friedman is reported as saying, Amazon initially refused to take down the fake books because she had not trademarked her name! Jane has also understandable railed against Good Reads that had had a number of AI-generated books on its site attributed to her. Good Reads cleaned their site hours after Jane contacted them: Amazon did not citing the need for her name to be trade-marked.

Tolkien's estate is counter-suing Demetrious Polychron . Further to the Tolkien Estate being sued (see above ), the Estate is now counter suing Demetrious Polychron for, it is claimed, The Fellowship of the King being a wilful and blatant violation of Tolkien copyright.

Tolkien's estate and Amazon are being sued by a Tolkien fan-fiction author for US$250 million (£2.06m) . Demetrious Polychron wrote a book, a work of fan-fic set in J. R. R. Tolkien’s Middle Earth, The Fellowship of the King , which he copyrighted in 2017 but does not seem to have published until 2022 (after the series The Rings of Power was shot and began to air) and made available for sale, including on Amazon. The claim is that some of this fan-fic was used for a reasonable part of the Amazon series The Rings of Power . Apparently, Polychron claims to have approached the Tolkien Estate for permission but received no reply. That the fan-fic draws heavily on the original works will no doubt be a key feature in the court case. (See also below .)

Arkansas's new law requiring librarians and booksellers not to give children books deemed “harmful” is unconstitutional says Judge in an interim ruling . The new law, Act 372, would force librarians and booksellers to make an impossible choice: remove books that some might deem offensive to young readers from their shelves; create secure, adult-only spaces for those books; ban minors from their facilities altogether; or expose librarians and booksellers to criminal charges or fines. The judge ruled that Act 372 was in violation of the right to free speech under the First Amendment. He agreed with the plaintiffs that the state’s definition of “harmful” materials was overly vague and so difficult to implement.

Brave New World and Animal Farm have in the past been removed from some school library shelves in the US and some are still banning them today . Brave New World by Aldous Huxley was challenged as required reading in the Corona-Norco Unified School District in 1993 because it is “centred around negative activity.” The novel also was removed from a high school library in Foley, Alabama, in 2000 after a parent complained that it showed contempt for religion, marriage and family. It is one of the 15 most banned books in US schools today. Another of 15 most banned books is Animal Farm by George Orwell. It was originally banned one of dozens of books banned in schools in Bay County, Florida. Then 44 parents, students and teachers filed a federal lawsuit, and the school board reversed the decision. ‘’The only thing we have succeeded in doing is making sure every child in Bay County reads the books we banned,’’ a board member told the Associated Press. This news follows last season's on Florida's teachers removing books from libraries .

The US copyright depository may no longer provide a complete national archive of the nation's publications depending on the outcome of a courty case . Valancourt Books is a small, US publishing house run by a couple from their home. It specialises in old out-of-print gothic horror and gay books. Sometimes these books are re-typed from microfiche records and then published with added notes. However, the publishers have not been providing the US Copyright Office with two copies of each book they publish. Earlier this year, the US Copyright Office asked for two copies of the 240 books Valancourt has so far published. However Valancourt provides only print-on-demand books and so would have to specially print most of the titles and this would cost them thousands of dollars. Conversely, the Copyright Office said that failure to comply would result in a fine of US$250 per book, plus the book’s retail price, with a further possible US$2,500 fine. Represented by the Institute for Justice, Valancourt has filed a lawsuit in federal court, arguing that the Copyright Office’s demand violates the publisher’s right to free speech and its right to “just compensation” for taken property. There are two issue at stake here discounting copyright registration: copyright registration in the US is decidedly outdated given that digital publications are copyrightable and that in 1988 the US had to modify its copyright practices to align with the international Berne Convention on copyright. The two issues are: 1 .) the right for a US citizen for fair compensation for any goods the US government takes (a Fifth Amendment right), and 2 .) the US as a nation wishing to maintain a complete national archive of print publications. With regards to the latter, last year the Copyright Office gave the Library of Congress (which maintains the national archive as does the British Library in the UK) over US$40.8 million worth of print publications. The outcome of this case will have significant implications for this archive.

Britain's Society of Authors has slammed the misrepresentation of bad reviews as good ones . One of the titles that prompted their concern was the Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson’s book Beyond Order . The Times columnist James Marriott had a snippet taken from his highly critical review that appears to endorse the book. Not only that, but the snippet itself was a misquote of the review. Meanwhile, Johanna Thomas-Corr, literary editor of The Sunday Times also had a snippet taken out of her review that misrepresented her opinion. She hated the book saying: “ Beyond Order is an awful, mad book – you shouldn’t buy it.” Nicola Solomon, chief executive of the Society of Authors, said that: “quoting lines out of context isn’t clever marketing”, calling the practice “morally questionable”. Readers and authors “deserve honest, fair marketing from publishers. We can’t get that by undermining and misrepresenting one writer to boost the sales of another. It puts off reviewers from reviewing and readers from buying.”

Japan seems to allow Artificial Intelligence (AI) training to violate copyright . It looks like Japan is exempting AI training from copyright law even if the AI's output is to be used for commercial purposes. Apparently some seem to think that this might be because Japan does not want to see any impediment to the development of its nascent AI industry. If this is so, it could impact on how the G& formulates (or fails to) international rules on AI.

Fan fiction writers hallucinate artificial intelligence (A.I.) . Star Wars and Buffy The Vampire Slayer fan fiction writer Kit Loffstadt is one of a number of fan fiction writers now writing behind a readers access wall to prevent data scrapping to train A.I.s. Further, she, along with dozens of other fan fiction writers, have published a flood of irreverent stories online to overwhelm and confuse the data-collection services that feed writers’ work into A.I. technology.

The Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association (SFWA) has released guidelines on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) . This looks like it is going to be a work in progress but here are the headline four guidelines: 1) Creators must be compensated for the use of their work; 2) Creators’ contributions to a work must be credited (and this includes creators whose work is used in AI training); 3) Creators’ privacy must be protected, especially for unpublished work (which includes material posted on online forums including SFWA for a); 4) Writing and publishing genre fiction is a business with important norms (which means that SFWA members should check publishers AI policies before they submit their work). The general advice seems to be for writers to avoid using AI for creative purposes.

Author Alan Dean Foster has lent his weight to the Authors Guild strike and sides with the actors . He said: " The great majority of performers who make any kind of reasonable living do so because of their residuals. Yes, my dispute with Disney involved royalties (author’s residuals, if you will). // But the current issues are much greater. A good example is the use of CGI to allow the producers of the remake of Willy Wonka to cast Hugh Grant as an Oompa-Loompa, thus shutting out all true Little People from casting. If such continues, every one of them will be out of work. // It’s one thing to use CGI to resurrect a deceased actor to reprise a role, quite another to replace an actor with CGI. This will only get worse as the technology gets better. Actors know this, and it is something they are fighting against.

Author's Guild authors have written an open letter to the Chief Execs of OpenAI, Alphabet, Meta, Stability AI and IBM to obtain consent, credit, and fairly compensate writers for the use of copyrighted materials in training AI . Margaret Atwood, Philip Pullman Michael Chabon, Carmen Machado, Joe Hill, Edward M. Lerner, Brendan DuBois, Terri Windling, Matthew Kressel, Sean Wallace, Cecilia Tan, and 8,000 other writers have signed a petition calling for artificial intelligence companies to stop using writers’ work without consent or credit. Maya Shanbhag Lang, president of the Authors Guild, said: “The output of AI will always be derivative in nature. AI regurgitates what it takes in, which is the work of human writers. It’s only fair that authors be compensated for having ‘fed’ AI and continuing to inform its evolution.

The Authors' Guild in the US is providing model clauses on Artificial Intelligence (AI) for publishers to put in their authors' contracts . In addition to the recent clause preventing the use of books in training generative AI without an author’s express permission, the new clauses require an author’s written consent for their publisher to use AI-generated book translations, audiobook narration, or cover art. These clauses can benefit publishers and the publishing industry at large by maintaining the high quality craftsmanship that consumers are used to. The Authors Guild also urges publishers to identify any books that contain a significant amount of AI-generated text. Further, the Guild advises Authors to disclose to Publisher if any AI-generated text is included in the submitted manuscript, and may not include more than [5%] AI-generated text.

Bloomsbury faces criticism following using Artificial Intelligence to generate a book cover . The criticism based on its cover of Sara J. Maas’s House of Earth and Blood . AI was used to generate a picture supplied by the stock art company Adobe Stock. Bloomsbury said: " Bloomsbury’s in-house design team created the UK paperback cover of House of Earth and Blood, and as part of this process we incorporated an image from a photo library that we were unaware was AI when we licensed it. The final cover was fully designed by our in-house team. "

Tor (US) faces criticism following using Artificial Intelligence to generate a book cover . The criticism based on its cover of Christopher Paolini’s Fractal Noise that appears to include AI generated graphics. Tor (US) said: " Tor Books designed the cover for Fractal Noise by Christopher Paolini. During the process of creating this cover, we licensed an image from a reputable stock house. We were not aware that the image may have been created by AI. Our in-house designer used the licensed image to create the cover, which was presented to Christopher for approval. Due to production constraints, we have decided to move ahead with our current cover. Tor Publishing Group has championed creators in the SFF community since our founding and will continue to do so. " The problem is that stock art companies are now stocking up on AI created artwork so removing the need to pay artists. Some authors are understandably firmly against publishers using AI including Tor's John Scalzi.

Sheila Gilbert, the editor at the DAW science fiction imprint in the US, has retired . She started going to SF conventions in 1963. She began at Ace Books in 1970, then moved to Signet/NAL in 1972, where she ran the Signet science fiction line. In 1985, Sheila joined DAW Books. For many years she shared the roles of Editor-in-Chief and Publisher of DAW Books with Betsy Wollheim. Ultimately she became DAW's Executive Vice President, and Co-Owner and Co-Publisher with Betsy Wollheim. Sheila was short-listed for a Hugo seven times and won the Long Form Editor Hugo in 2016 and 2018.

New imprint aims to bring back out-of-print titles . The US publisher Open Road has launched the Re-Discovery Lit imprint. It debuts with some 200 titles with genre authors including: Clifford D. Simak, Roger Angell and Alan Dean Foster. The books will be published as e-books and as such it seems to be a sort of US version of Gollancz's SF Gateway but including non-genre titles. They aim to release about 200 titles a year. Meanwhile Gollancz's SF Gateway does not seem to be as proactive as it used to be. The word is that this may be due to the way its IT is managed by a third party.

New science fiction imprint launched: Second Sky . The new imprint is based in Britain and is digital only. However, being digital, sales can be made on both sides of the Pond. The imprint is part of the publisher Bookouture which itself is part of the publishing conglomerate Hachette UK. (Hachette UK includes traditional – paper and digital – genre imprints Gollancz and Jo Fletcher Books among others.) Bookouture itself was only founded in 2012 by a former marketing controller for Harlequin/Mills & Boon. Apparently in 2019 it sold nine million books more than half of them in the United States. Being new, Second Sky is currently accepting manuscripts direct from would-be authors without an agent (though they do accept submissions from agents too). It is early days, but their initial tranche of books seem to be fantasy and fantasy romance but they are also seeking SF. Their terms in royalties are generous (a good proportion of publisher receipts) and they pay quarterly, but on the other hand they offer no advances. Their business model seems to be one of low costs (no physical production or distribution) combined with limited commitment (some editorial and cover design but no advances). There is likely to be a place in the market for such a low-to-mid list, digital-only publisher. However, talent that sells well, and which warrants paper publishing, will migrate to more traditional publishers. So, it will be interesting to see if Second Sky forms any partnership with other more established genre publishers within the Hachette UK umbrella.

The Internet Archive is subject to a second copyright court case . Last year publishers in the USA took the Internet Archive to court over its digitising books and then lending the e-books out. Earlier this year the judge ruled that the Internet Archive had infringed publishers' copyright . This new case, again in the USA, comes from record companies including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment and Capitol. This concerns the Internet Archives “Great 78 Project”. The 78 revolutions per -minute records were mostly made from shellac – beetle resin – and were the brittle predecessors to the LP (microgroove) era. The format is obsolete, and just picking them up can cause them to break apart in your hands. There’s no way to predict if the digital versions of these 78s will outlast the physical items, so the Internet Archive has preserved both to ensure the survival of these cultural materials for future generations to study and enjoy… At least that's their pitch. Meanwhile the record company lists in their case 2,749 pre-1972 musical works available via Internet Archive by late artists, including Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Chuck Berry, Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, and Bing Crosby, among others. The Internet Archive, the record companies opine, has violated copyright laws. By “transferring copies of those files to members of the public, Internet Archive has reproduced and distributed without authorization Plaintiffs’ protected sound recordings.” Finally, expect further detail to emerge regarding the book publishers case as both the Internet Archive and publishers seek clarification as to which works the Judge considers copyright has been infringed. The Internet Archive argues that if publishers are not selling an e-book edition, then the Archive in lending an e-book of that edition is not impacting on sales as there are no e-book sales on which to impact. Conversely, the publishers counter that it is up to publishers and their authors to decide if an e-book should be available by the Archive. Expect more news on both cases.

Heavy Metal has closed, and now it looks like closed for good ! Heavy Metal was an American science fiction and fantasy comics magazine, published between 1977 and 2023 that saw a 1981 Heavy Metal film. Another animated feature film, Heavy Metal 2000 , was released in 2000. The comic magazine began in 1977 as a as a licensed translation of the French science-fantasy magazine Métal Hurlant [ Howling Metal ]. It was noted for its high standard of artwork and occasionally quality storylines. Amid cash flow problems it temporarily shut down in December 2022. However, in July 2023, after one issue published with the auction platform Whatnot, it was announced that the publisher had decided to cancel the magazine and that issue #320 had been the final issue. The current television series Love, Death & Robots is a quasi spin-off from the magazine, and that recently has been renewed for a fourth season .

