WSFS governance has multiple failures ! Well, we were hoping to explore the World SF Society (the body under which Worldcons are held) governance matters in some detail, but digging deeper reveals things to be much worse than we feared. (Though there is hint as to it all in Seattle Worldcon coverage below : just the tip of the iceberg.) There's a fair bit of discussion going on this end, not to mention debate with other fan friends, and we are also going to have to work on how best to explain, as succinctly as possible, a complex situation. Not least, we are going to have to try to get across to an SF fan community that largely seems oblivious (or worse uncaring) as to how important this all is for both Worldcon credibility and its future stability. This is going to take a fair bit of preparation.

Future SF Worldcon bids and seated Worldcons currently running with LGBT+ freedom percentage scores in bold, include for:- 2025 - Brisbane, Australia in 2025 - Now 2028 - Seattle, WA, USA in 2025 (seated Worldcon) 82% 2026 - Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in 2026 ( civil rights concerns noted two years ago ) - Cairo, Egypt in 2026 (replaces Jeddah above) 12% - Los Angeles in 2026, USA 82% - Orlando in 2026, USA 82% - Nice, France in 2026 - Bid folded 2027 - Tel Aviv in 2027, Israel 74% - Montreal, Canada 83% 2028 - Brisbane, Australia in 2028 84% - Kigali, Rwanda in 2028 25% 2029 - Dublin in 2029, Republic of Ireland 74% 2030 - Edmonton in 2030, Canada 79% 2031 - Texas in 2031, USA 54% 2032 - Possible Netherlands bid 78% The LGBT+ equality percentages come from File770 which in turn came from Tammy Coxon pointing out the Equaldex.com equality rankings. We added the UK score that was not included in the original File770 August 2022 posting.

The 2025 Worldcon in Seattle is adapting to the new Trump presidency border policy . Non-Caucasian foreigners, minorities such as those relating to LBGTAI+, are occasionally experiencing a hostile reception at the USA borders and if border staff feel that visitors' paperwork is in anyway incorrect then they may be refused entry with this noted on their record. The Seattle Worldcon will be pointing to 'know you rights' information. They are also beefing up their virtual, on-line convention. Elsewhere, it has been reported that some Canadian and British fans have had trouble visiting the US. Of course, this is not new. Scientists, fans and even authors (of the latter, famously Peter Watts ) have in the past had US border problems, but with the new Trump presidency, these have got even worse: a number of European countries have updated their advice on visiting the US stressing the need for paperwork to be comprehensive and fully in order. Seattle also notes that some US members of the Worldcon Committee have career concerns given the Trump's presidency US civil service redundancies. Currently, things are not looking good for the US science fiction fan scene… Or for that matter, average US citizens who a receiving fewer government services, facing greater inflation due to tariffs and a sluggish economy due to business uncertainty. One, not unreal, possibility is for this to continue should Vice President Vance stand for and win the next Presidential election. Some Worldcon fans have suggested that the Worldcon be held outside the US for the next few years. ++++ See also US-Canadian library below.

The 2025 Worldcon in Seattle is to hold its Business Meeting in July . As we previously noted the Seattle Worldcon becomes the third Worldcon in a row to spurn the World SF Society (WSFS) constitution, this time in not holding the business meeting at the convention as the constitution states should happen (much to fandom's could-n't-care-less non-reaction). Ironically, this move is supposedly being done so that more people can be involved in the meeting that determines the very constitution and rules that now three Worldcons in a row have disregarded, the two before being: Chengdu ( changed date and venue from site-selection documentation it provided and counted Hugo Award votes differently to the way the WSFS constitution states ) and Glasgow ( not sending Supporting members and no-show Attenders physical publications ). So, if you want to witness the spell-binding irrelevance that is the WSFS business meeting then it will be online via Lumi Global at these times:- - Friday, 4th July, 2am – 5.30am GMT (remember to add an hour for BST) - Sunday, 13th July, 2am – 5.30am GMT - Saturday, 19th July, 2am – 5.30am GMT - Friday, 25th July, 2am – 5.30am GMT Those fans and SF pros who work in Europe (a few hundred of those who will subsequently attend the event) will likely find the Fridays unworkable. …But if you can make the weekend days you will be able to see for yourself how fans vote to amend the constitution and rules which today's Worldcon-runners then simply ignore… (You really can't make this stuff up!)

The SFWA has announced the 2025 Nebula Award short-lists . The 2025 Awards are for 2024 works. The principal category and associated Bradbury Award short-lists are: Best Novel Sleeping Worlds Have No Memory by Yaroslav Barsukov Rakesfall by Vajra Chandrasekera Asunder by Kerstin Hall A Sorceress Comes to Call by T. Kingfisher The Book of Love by Kelly Link Someone You Can Build a Nest In by John Wiswell Best Novella The Butcher of the Forest by Premee Mohamed The Tusks of Extinction by Ray Nayler Lost Ark Dreaming by Suyi Davies Okungbowa Countess by Suzan Palumbo The Practice, the Horizon, and the Chain, by Sofia Samatar The Dragonfly Gambit by .D. Sui Ray Bradbury Nebula Award for Dramatic Presentation Doctor Who : “Dot and Bubble” by Russell T. Davies Dune: Part Two by Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve I Saw the TV Glow by Jane Schoenbrun KAOS by Charlie Covell, Georgia Christou Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 by Mike McMahan Wicked by Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox The awards will be presented in a ceremony in June ( 2025 ). Details of all categories at http://www.sfwa.org

The British SF Awards short-list has been announced . The 'Best Novel' category short-list is: - Alien Clay by Adrian Tchaikovsky - Calypso by Oliver K. Langmead - Rabbit in the Moon by Fiona Moore ; - Three Eight One by Aliya Whiteley Details of other categories can be found at www.bsfa.co.uk

For a reminder of the top films in 2024 (and earlier years) then check out our top Science Fiction Films annual chart. This page is based on the weekly UK box office ratings over the past year up to Easter. You can use this page if you are stuck for ideas hiring a DVD for the weekend.

Short SF Film : What is the weirdest film ever made ? Moid Moidelhoff over at Media Death Cult asks this question over three days of weed-enhanced film watching. He comes up with a few recommendations and also asks cult members to provide their suggestions in the 'comments' (worth having a skim). In the process, he scares himself sh*tless and has a nervous breakdown… But he comes up with some interesting choices including a previous film by the folk behind the Hugo-winning Everything, Everywhere, All at Once and also the best killer tyre film of all time. But as Moid said to your mother last night, 'we're done with rubber'… You can see the 21 minute video here .

The Magic: The Gathering sees another attempt to make it to the big screen . The trading card game Magic was created in 1993. It currently sees a revenue stream of around US$1 billion (£1.22bn) a year from around 50 million players. There have been a number of attempts to turn it into a film. This latest one comes from a team-up between Hasbro Entertainment and Legendary Entertainment.

Director Joe Wright's next film will be the artificial intelligence (AI) thriller Alignment . The film concerns a finance company's, Lamda's, latest AI that begins manipulating global markets and stoking international conflict. A principled board member and an out of his depth software engineer must race to convince their profit-obsessed colleagues to shut down their creation before it triggers a globally catastrophic event. [; The British director is known for Pride & Prejudice (2005), Atonement (2007), Anna Karenina (2012), and Darkest Hour (2017). Natan Dotan's script for Alignment has reportedly been bought for US$3.25 million (£4m). Fifth Season is the production company behind the film and it appreciates that AI is garnering much public interest with much development the past three years. Reportedly, it is fast-tracking production on this film.

Bong ( Snowpiercer ) Joon-ho's next live action after Mickey 17 is to be a horror ! The Parasite director's next will be a marine animation (budget said to be around £64 million (US$52m) – about a third on Mickey 17 and the most expensive animated film in Korean history) and is now half completed, but his next live action film will be a horror. It will be action-horror set in Seoul’s tube (metro) subway network, and apparently he's been thinking about it since 2001. And that's all we know (for now). ++++ We have a standalone article on Mickey 17 here .

A Hancock sequel may be coming ? The Will Smith starring super-hero take Hancock (2008) may be getting a sequel. Years ago, in 2012, Hancock director, Peter Berg, did let slip that he wanted to make a sequel. It now looks this project is further along as the word is that they are scouting for the cast…

A UFO conspiracy thriller has been bought by Apple for an undisclosed eight-figure deal . Joseph ( Tron: Legacy (2010), Oblivion (2013)) Kosinski is directing. Apparently it will have an All The President's Men riff and is based on the 'real-life' claims of David Grusch who testified before Congress that the government has been studying the spacecraft and bodies of aliens, while also suppressing the information from reaching the public… (sigh… but it good make for an entertaining film). The film is reportedly the story of two men working in national security who uncover a secret program to recover and reverse-engineer crashed UAP’s (unidentified aerial phenomena – the UFO re-brand). Reportedly, former United States Air Force officer David Grusch has been acting as a consultant for the film…

An I Am Legend sequel is coming ? The Will Smith starring, post-apocalyptic a href="../vidrev//film08.html#legend"> I Am Legend (2007) is in the works. I Am Legend was the third version of the Richard Matheson's classic 1954 novel I Am Legend to hit the biog screen : the first starred Vincent Price ( The Last Man on Earth arguably the most faithful adaption – the 'monsters' were an SF vampire variant) and the second Charlton Heston ( Omega Man -- the 'monsters' were deformed plague survivors)… or the fourth if you count the straight to DVD I Am Omega . I Am Legend (2007) did rather well at the box office . It is being written by the original film’s co-writer Akiva Goldsman… However, given the 2007 film's ending, which implied Wil Smith survived, it is difficult to see how he can be in it…

Starship Troopers may be re-made closer to the original novel . At least that is what the makers will have us believe. Director Neill ( District 9 , Elysium ) Blomkamp is behind the project that it is said will draw more upon Robert Heinlein's 1959 novel than Paul Verhoeven's 1997 offering : it will not be a remake of that film. However, given Sony's (Columbia Pictures) track record we might have cause to be wary. The fear is that they will make the film pro-fascist as the original novel had fascist elements. Yet, Heinlein's novel was not actually pro-fascist even if it had fascist elements. Fascism supports a single nation and/or ethnicity controlled by a dictator: it is a top-down, controlled political system. Conversely, in Heinlein's novel, humanity is fighting for survival, and while voting rights (full citizenship) is given to those who have served or are serving in the military (irrespective of ethnicity), within that constraint Heinlein's society is a democracy. This is a subtle but important distinction. The question is, will Neil Blomkamp pick up on this distinction? The fear is that Sony Columbia Pictures will lean in to the political success of the Trump re-election and not the nuances of Heinlein's novel. We will see.

A The Faculty re-make is in the offing . Drew Hancock may be directing. The original was a school horror in 1998. Its cast included a young a young Elijah Wood and Josh Hartnett. It concerned Casey Connor, Herrington High School's newspaper photographer, witnesses the murder of a nurse and sees her alive again, he decides to investigate the bizarre happenings… It was directed by Robert Rodriguez ( trailer here ).

The time-travel film, The Barrier is to be made by 20th Century . It based on a short story by MacMillan Hedges who will also adapt the story into film. Edward Berger will apparently be directing and Austin Butler starring.

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is to be shot in part on location . It be partly filmed on the Sicilian ‘Goat Island’ which, according to scholars, was a location for Odysseus’ wanderings in the epic composed by Homer around 8th century BC. Goat Island is part of the Egadi archipelago off of Sicily’s north-west coast. The film will also shoot s in Favignana in Sicily, Morocco and Britain. The Odyssey will be shot using new IMAX technology. The cast is to include Elliot Page and Himesh Patel with – it is reported – Tom ( Spider-Man ) Holland playing the lead. The Greek classic concerns Odysseus who, while returning home to Ithaca from the Trojan war, gets blown off-course by Poseidon and ends up on an epic, decade-long quest which includes nymphs, sirens, sea monsters, one-eyed giants, and men getting turned into pigs…

The Mummy reboot gets Lee ( Evil Dead Rise ) Cronin as director . And the re-boot is from New Line and not Universal as part of it Universal Monsters venture . Tom Cruise's The Mummy (2017, trailer here ) reboot, for example, was a bit of an audience success but it had a big star and loads of effects hence was very expensive even if reasonably commercially viable with not too bad a box office showing (taking £332.5 million/US$409m on a cost of £101.5m/US$125m). So profit-wise, it took a big upfront investment for its substantive return, a gamble that makes studio executives nervous as such do not always pay off. New Line has had success with Evil Dead Rise so it is not surprising they asked Cronin onboard for The Mummy .

One of Denzel Washington's last films is to be Black Panther III . He has announced that he only wants to make a few more films before 'retiring'. Director Ryan Coogler is writing him a role in the third Black Panther film. He is also going to do a film adaptation of Shakespeare’s Othello and then King Lear .

Chris Evans is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in Avengers: Doomsday . Chris Evans most recently played Steve Rogers/Captain America in a number of MCU films starting with Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) . He retired from the role with Avengers: Endgame (2019), which ended with Steve Rogers travelling to the past to spend his life with his love, Peggy Carter (Hailey Atwell). Rogers lived decades in anonymity, returning to the present to pass on the Captain America shield to friend Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie). However, this is the MCU and it is a multiverse and we have met alternate characters before such as in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and he might even reprise his earlier Marvel role of Johnny Storm/The Human Torch from the Fantastic Four films of the 2000s, although this last is unlikely as Joseph Quinn is playing that character so if there were two Human Torches it would have to be a Marvel multiverse thing. Previously Chris Evans has worked with the Russo brothers (Anthony and Joe) on four films and the brothers are directing Avengers: Doomsday which is currently slated for a May 2026 release. ++++ Avengers: Secret Wars is also planned, again directed by the Russo brothers

The fantastical thriller Deeper is still in development hell but gains Tom Cruise as a possible star . The prospective supernatural thriller, Deeper has been in development hell with Warner Brothers and has been around Hollywood since 2016. However word has it that Tom Cruise is considering to star in Deeper and for the film to be directed by Doug Liman with whom he has previously worked on with Edge of Tomorrow . Deeper concerns an astronaut who encounters a terrifying force while on a deep dive into an unexplored oceanic trench…

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is to be re-made . Eon and Amazon MGM are behind the venture and Matthew Warchus is directing. James Bond producers are also in the mix, which is not that surprising as they are seeking a new Bond to replace Craig but wont mind some clear water before the next Bond out: remember Ian Fleming wrote the Bond novels and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang . The original film, a musical, came out in 1968 starring Dick Van Dyke and which was prodced by the original Bond producer Albert ('Cubby') Broccoli with the screenstory written by Roald Dahl, Ken Hughes and Richard Maibaum. The new version's director, Matthew Warchus, is the artistic director of London’s The Old Vic theatre since 2015 and will be retiring in 2026. You can see the original's film trailer here .

Forbidden Planet is to be re-made . Warner Brothers is seeking to make a new version of the classic, 1956 SF film ( trailer here . It will be written by Hugo- and Eisner Award-winning comic book ( Y: The Last Man ) and screenwriter Brian K. Vaughan, and it will be produced by Emma Watts ( I, Robot , Alita: Battle Angel , The Martian , Maze Runner and Avatar ).

Asimov's The Caves of Steel is being adapted for a film… Finally ! Projects can languish in 'development hell' for ages. This is true for the putative, The Caves of Steel film which we reported 20th Century Fox wanted to make way back in 2012 . It now seems as if it is back on again with Twentieth Century Studios. The 1954 novel is set in a future world where humanity lives in huge domed cities – the titular 'caves of steel' – to protect themselves from what’s in the outside world. There, a police detective reluctantly joins forces with a humanoid robot to solve the murder of a scientist who’s descended from humans who have colonised other planets… John ( Needle in a Timestack ) Ridley is currently in the frame to direct.

Scream 7 is coming . Mason Gooding is returning as Chad Meeks-Martin who was introduced in Scream V (2022) and Jasmin Savoy Brown will co-star as Meeks-Martin's twin, Mindy. Neve Campbell is reprising her role of Sidney Prescott, as is Courteney Cox who is reprising her role of Gale Weathers from the original slasher film. Kevin Williamson is directing. Scream 6 had a budget of £28.5 million and globally took £135 million. Scream 7 is currently slated for a February 2026 release. ++++ Scream 6 trailer here .

28 Years Later (2025) to get a sequel slated for 2026 . Alex Garland and Danny Boyle wrote 28 Days Later (2002) and 28 Years Later (2025). And now Alex Garland will be writing 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple with Nia DaCosta directing. ++++ 28 Years Later trailer here .

Labyrinth is to get a sequel . The 1986 Jim Henson original starred Jennifer Connelly and David Bowie trailer here . Robert ( Nosferatu and the forthcoming Werwulf ) Eggers is behind the sequel. He will co-write it with alongside Icelandic poet Sjón, his co-writer on both The Northman and the upcoming Werwulf .

The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping novel is now out as wotk on the film progresses . Author Suzanne Collins has been working with Lionsgate on the film and we previously reported on its November 2026 release date . This will be the fifth film in The Hunger Games series. The film and book is set 24 years before the original The Hunger Games film (2008). It follows a young Haymitch Abernathy, Katniss Everdeen's (played by Jennifer Lawrence) mentor, as he competes in the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell. Twice as many tributes were drawn at the Reaping from every district — two boys and two girls — and marked the bloodiest games in Panem's history. The film will also explore Haymitch's relationship with his love interest, Lenore Dove. Suzanne Collins was inspired by the counter-intuitive notion of the many being ruled and controlled by the few and David Hume’s idea of implicit submission.

Spider-Man 4 gets a release date . It is currently slated for a July 2026 release. It is rumoured that this arc will see the introduction of villains, The Kingpin, Scorpion and Prowler…. You can see the previous Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer here .

Spielberg's The Dish gets a release date . It is currently slated for a June 2026 release. Shooting of the UFO film has commenced in New Jersey. We previously reported that Emily Blunt is to star . We also previously reported that it was to be called The Dish but rumour has it that it may be re-titled as Disclosure ?

Batman villain 'Clayface' is to get his own film . Clayface originally appeared in Detective Comics #40 in 1940 as an actor who was a master of disguise and who turned to crime. The character had a remake in the 1970s as a scientist whose face is malleable. The character appeared in the TV series Gotham by Brian McManamon and Pennyworth played by Lorraine Burroughs. Mike Flanagan is behind the proposed new film and is writing the script and is a producer. Apparently it will not be set in the same universe as The Batman (2022) but will be part of the DCU (DC comics Universe).

Batman 2's release has been pushed back again from October 2026 . Apparently they have a screen story outline but no finished script. The Batman (2022). Originall it was due out in 2025 but, as we previously reported its release was put back to October 2026 due to Warner Brothers rescheduling their releases. This time, apparently, its script related and the new date is October 2027. The film is said to be part of a trilogy. ++++ The Batman (2022) trailer here .

James Bond franchise has been taken over by Amazon MGM . The SF adjacent, techno-thriller spy franchise of Ian Fleming's novels' rights were acquired by Albert ('Cubby') Brocoli in 1962 and his daughter (Barbara) and stepson (Michael Wilson) have been show-running the cinematic franchise since 1985. The films had been made through MGM which was bought out by Amazon-owned Eon in 2022 for £6.69 billion (US$8.45bn) but Barbara Brocoli (64 years old) and Michael Wilson (83) still controlled the franchise but now they are stepping back. As no new Bond film had been made since 2021's No Time To Die , the rights to the franchise were due to return to the Flemming Estate but Amazon are keen to keep it going.

Disney voters have overwhelmingly voted against a move for it to cease its participation in the Human Rights Campaign‘s (HRC) annual Corporate Equality Index . This is the index that monitors LGBTQAI+ and ethnic equality matters. The proposal was put to Disney investors by the right-wing think tank National Center for Public Policy Research. 99% of Disney investors rejected the proposal. Disney will therefore continue to participate in the HRC’s Corporate Equality Index.

The British Isles cinema box office in 2024 is still markedly down on pre-CoVID 2019 . Statistics from the British Film Institute reveal that in 2024 the British Isles (UK and Republic of Ireland) box office revenue totalled £979million (US$1,194, million). But this is still 22% below 2019's £1.3bn (US$1.6bn), due in part to the Hollywood strikes and the CoVID-19 pandemic. Prior to 2019 box office take had been reasonably stable for half a decade at over a billion pounds a year. The good news was that there was an increase in film production across the UK, with spending on British film and TV projects rising to a record £5.6 billion (US$6.3bn). However, it was not all good news: there was a 22% drop in domestic high-end TV spend. Also, some cinemas are closing and the chain Cineworld has gone into administration: Cineworld has been in trouble for a couple of years now . But the introduction of new tax credits alongside increased investment in films and high-end TV from streaming services as reasons for cautious optimism in Britain's cinematic scene.

Beyond: Two Souls video game may be a TV series . The 2013 game's plot concerns Jodie Holmes, a young woman with extraordinary supernatural abilities who becomes entangled in a web of government conspiracies and otherworldly forces. Connected to a mysterious entity named Aiden, Jodie must navigate both military exploitation and otherworldly threats while discovering the true nature of her powers… Within half a decade 2.8 million copies of the game had been sold. ( Video game trailer here .)

Pacific Drive survival video game may be a TV series . The PlayStation 5 and Windows game was Created by Cassandra Dracott Pacific Drive is a retro-punk-style driving and survival game set to an experimental electronic music soundtrack that challenges players to escape a surreal and abandoned exclusion zone with their car as their only companion in a dark and chilling world created by accident by a technology company. The game was short-listed for Best Debut Indie Game at the 2024 Game Awards and won Best Gameplay at the 2024 BIG Festival, where it was also short-listed for Best Game. Atomic Monster is behind the TV series but it has yet to find a network or streaming platform.

Arcane is to have a number of spin-off series . The Netflix animation series is having a number of spin-offs planed but none are in production. You can see the season 2 trailer here .

A new vampire comedy series is in the works . Fox Entertainment is making the series which concerns a resolute 25-year-old vampire who struggles with running the family business for his deadly and overpowering vampire parents while trying to chase his dream to become an actor… The series is as yet untitled.

The Boys From Brazil is to be a Netflix series . The Ira Levin 1976 novel was made into a film in 1978 starring Gregory Peck and Laurence Olivier. It concerned Nazi hunter Yakov Liebermann who receives a tip that the Nazi Dr. Josef Mengele is alive and living under an assumed name in Brazil. Liebermann travels to the South American country to track down the so called “Angel of Death,” only to discover a sinister bioscience conspiracy at work… Peter Morgan (who did The Crown ) is behind the new series that will see Jeremy ( The Succession ) Strong star. You can see the 1978 film trailer here .

Lanterns is to see Ulrich Thomsen play a super-villain . Ulrich ( Counterpart , The Blacklist ) Thomsen will play Sinestro, a former Green Lantern turned rogue. The character first appeared in the Green Lantern comic in 1961. The forthcoming series concerns new recruit John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and Lantern legend Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler), two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, Earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland… The series comes from HBO in association with Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios.

One Piece season 2 will see new cast members . Rigo Sanchez, Yonda Thomas and James Hiroyuki Liao will play Dragon, Igaram and Ipponmatsu respectively.&bsp; The series is set in a seafaring world, a young pirate captain sets out with his crew to attain the title of Pirate King, and to discover the mythical treasure known as 'One Piece'. ( Trailer here .)

House of the Dragon season 3 sees James Norton join the cast . He will play the character Ormund Hightower who has been referenced a number of times but not seen. James Norton is known for Happy Valley , Grantchester , War & Peace and The Nevers .

Paradise has been renewed for a second season . Several episodes into Paradise's such have been the viewing figures on Hulu, that this SF political thriller has been renewed. You can see the season 1 trailer here .

Dune: Prophecy has been renewed for a second season . The HBO/Max's Dune prequel series attracted 15 million views for its debut episode in November ( 2024 ) . Dune: Prophecy is set 10,000 years before the birth of Paul Atreides and concerns the formation of the mystical Bene Gesserit sisterhood as told through the tragic events of two siblings from the disgraced Harkonnen royal family. It is adapted from Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson’s 2012 novel, Sisterhood of Dune . You can see the season 1 trailer here .

Silo has been renewed for a third and fourth season . Apple TV+ says that the fourth season will bring the story arc to a close. The series is based Hugh Howey’s 'Wool' novel trilogy. It concerns the last ten thousand people on Earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and those who try to find out face fatal consequences. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will. When the first season aired Apple realised that they were onto a hit and it was quickly renewed . ++++ You can see the season 2 trailer here .

The summer's new series, Wycaro 339 may be science fiction ? Screenwriter, producer, and director George Vincent Gilligan Jr. ( The X-Files , Hancock , Breaking Bad ) is behind the series but has kept details of the new series are being kept confidential. Rumour has it that it may concern aliens in disguise… but that's just the rumour. What is know is that 10 episodes have been shot. It is due to be released on Apple TV+.

The Big Bang Theory may have a new spin-off series ! Max is reportedly considering a spin-off based on the Kevin Sussman’s Stuart Bloom, comic shop owner character. It is tentatively titled Stuart Fails to Save the Universe . Lauren Lapkus (Stuart's girlfriend Denise), Brian Posehn (Bert Kibbler) and John Ross Bowie (Barry Kripke) are reported as being potentially onboard should the series be green-lit.

Murderbot (season one?) starts soon on Apple TV . We have been waiting for this Based on the brilliant Martha Wells novels, it concerns a security android that struggles with emotions and free will while balancing dangerous missions and desire for isolation, evading detection of its self-hacking as it finds its place as it enjoys hours of TV. You can see the trailer here .

The Last of Us season 2 has just launched . In case you missed it, season 2 of the award-winning, post-apocalyptic, fungal zombie series just dropped on Max a couple of days before we posted this season's news page. You can see the trailer here .

Is Neuromancer any good ? This 1984 classic by William Gibson galvanised cyberpunk SF. Grammaticus Books takes a deep dive into Neuromancer concluding that it was very influential (including on the real world) but was it any good? (Warning – Grammaticus credits Neuromancer with coining the term 'cyberspace' but Gibson actually used it a couple of year's earlier in his short 'Burning Chrome' (1982).) Before you watch the vid, if you have read Neuromancer what score out of ten would you give it? You can see the 17-minute video here .

Bloomsbury UK wins queer gothic fantasy . Cassidy Ellis Salter's trilogy that begins with These Shattered Spires goes to Bloomsbury following an auction at the London Book Fayre. The Italian language rights have already gone to Fazi and Polish to Jaguar. The first in the trilogy The first book in the series will be published in the British Isles in March 2026. The trilogy is set in a world where ghosts live in mirrors, dead nuns stalk the corridors and magic is real but comes with the price of pain. When the king dies, protagonists Taro, Nixie, Alix and Elliot are thrown into a battle for the fifth tower. If they don’t find an escape, they ’ll be battling the worst monsters they can imagine – each other

Gollancz buys a debut dystopian trilogy from Holly D Ahearne . Dark Isles follows a healer on an undercover mission to the mysterious Dark Isle. She quickly finds herself swept away by the idyllic women’s world, where misandry is mandatory. The trilogy is based on the short story 'Etanidrobus' that won the Orwell Society ’s Dystopian Fiction Prize.

Solaris acquires major new romantasy from Sylvain Neuvel . The Many looks the events that follow when a small meteorite lands on Earth and something from it attaches itself to a tick – when that tick bites a human who in turns longs to bite others, it sets in motion a growing hive-mind attempting to fight off the worst impulses of humanity in a tale that explores se Χ . The Many is expected to be out in Spring 2026. Sylvain Neuvel is the author of The Last of Me and For the First Time, Again .

Del Rey acquires major new romantasy from Thea Guanzon . Tusk Love by Thea Guanzon, author of The Hurricane Wars , is based on an aspect of the live-stream tabletop role-playing game (RPG) Critical Role : Critical Role is a popular RPG. Tusk Love stand-alone romantasy novel. The concept for the book comes from Critical Role’s second campaign, in which the adventurers visited a bookshop where one of the characters, Jester Lavorre (played by Laura Bailey), went looking for romance novels and came across one called Tusk Love . Del Rey UK, an is imprint of Penguin Random House, and Tusk Love UK rights were acquired from Del Rey USA. The book is expected to be out this summer.

Mark Hodder names Rebellion as the publisher that buried his novel . Reportedly, his novel A Dark and Subtle Light was due for and October but cancelled the book when its commissioning editor left the company. Apparently, they also forgot to remove the Amazon listing. Mark would like to publish it elsewhere but it is said that Rebellion will not allow him to on the grounds that he has already been paid as it was a work-for-hire deal. So it would seem that this novel may never see the light of day.

One in six UK booksellers have been harassed ! One in six bookshop staffers across the bookselling trade have experienced abuse or harassment from customers, according to new research from the Booksellers Association. Around 6% of respondents have been bullied by staff, with 1% receiving abuse and/or harassment, and 16% of respondents have received abuse and/or harassment from customers, with 5% having been bullied and 2% having experienced violence. Separately, the survey revealed that only 7% of respondents identified as being from ethnic minority groups (which compares with 18% in the population as a whole). Also few booksellers had a professional background compared to the adult national population as a whole. Finally, the survey revealed that bookselling retained strong representation for women, members of the LGBTQAI+ community and those who identify, or have identified, as trans. Similarly, those who are neuro-divergent or have a disability or long-term health condition remained above the national average.

Publishers of Neil Gaiman have cancelled nearly all his new ventures . HarperCollins, Marvel, and W.W. Norton confirmed that they do not have future books planned with the author. It is unclear if Gaiman, the author of nearly 50 books that have sold more than 50 million combined copies worldwide, has any new forthcoming titles currently under contract. Previously announced was the cancellation of the film adaptation of The Graveyard Book . This follows allegations of inappropriate behaviour to women . Gaiman himself has said ( January 2025 ), " Some of the horrible stories now being told simply never happened, while others have been so distorted from what actually took place that they bear no relationship to reality. I am prepared to take responsibility for any missteps I made. I’m not willing to turn my back on the truth, and I can't accept being described as someone I am not, and cannot and will not admit to doing things I didn't do . In the main, fellow SF professionals and members of the community have distanced themselves from Gaiman and his actions, many with compassion for the women involved whose number has increased since the summer.

Neil Gaiman has five more women accuse him of se Χ ual misconduct . This is in addition to the original three last summer which brings the total to eight. Since the original allegations, a number of Gaiman's media projects have been cancelled such as Netflix's Dead Boy Detectives , or curtailed, such as Good Omens , as well as proposed projects shelved such as a Graveyard Boys film . Dark Horse xomics, which have published a number of Gaiman's works have reportedly cancelled the forthcoming series based on Gaiman's Anansi Boys . The British stage version of Neil Gaiman’s Coraline has also been cancelled. The KickStarter fund-raising campaign for the Good Omens graphic novel opened a refund window to allow donors that want to to get their money back. This KickStarter campaign is being run by the Pratchett Estate (Terry co-authored the original novel with Gaiman) and the Estate has affirmed that Gaiman would not see any of the KickStarter funds. They confirmed that the Kickstarter and PledgeManager will now fully be an entity run solely by, and financially connected to, the Terry Pratchett Estate. The fundraiser had reported managed to accrue £2,419,973. Lastly, Neil Gaiman's name has been removed from UK agent Casarotto Ramsay & Associates’ client list on its website. Meanwhile, author J. K. Rowling has reportedly compared Gaiman's behaviour to that of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. Gaiman's representatives reportedly say that there was no wrong doing and that encounters were consensual – See also the next item below . ++++ The Sandman to end with season 2 .

The Haskell Free Library and Opera House introduces formal border crossing . The library and opera house between Stanstead, Quebec, and Derby Line, Vermont, deliberately straddles the US-Canada border in a symbolic gesture of closeness and co-operation between the two countries. The library’s entrance is on the Vermont side. Previously, Canadian visitors were able to enter using the sidewalk and entrance on the American side but were encouraged to bring documentation. The opera house sees the audience in the US and the performers on stage in the Canadian half. Under the new rules Canadians will need to go through a formal border crossing before entering the library. +++++ See earlier above how Trump's new border, entry-to-the-USA arrangements are affecting the forthcoming Worldcon .

George Orwell gets £2 coin from the Royal Mint to coincide with the 75th anniversary of the Nineteen Eighty-Four and Animal Farm author's death . The coin has a Nineteen Eighty-Four with a camera eye on one side and the inscription "Big Brother is watching you".

Julia Donaldson takes over from J. K. Rowling to become the UK’s all-time top author by sales volume . Julia Donaldson's, The Gruffalo has boosted her sales. 3.1 million copies were sold in 2024 through Nielsen BookScan’s Total Consumer Market (TCM), moving over two million more units than Rowling during the past 12 months. Julia Donaldson's lifetime sales now stand at 48.6 million units, against J. K. Rowling’s 48 million. However, in terms of value, Rowling retains her crown having lifetime earnings of £390.5 million (US$476.5m): £150m (US$18.3m) more than Julia Donaldson. Donaldson is also on course to cross the £250m (US$305m) TCM barrier in 2025. (The TCM represents public sales though bookshops and online retailers: it excludes things like academic journal subscriptions.)

Spotify boosts ins science fiction/fantasy (SF/F) . Spotify ’s Audiobooks in Premium offering gives subscribers a monthly allowance of up to 15 hours of audiobook listening time. Meanwhile, listeners without a Premium subscription can buy audiobooks separately. Podium Entertainment and independent publisher Crooked Lane Books have partnered with Spotify to bring a range of new audiobooks to Premium subscribers. Podium specialises in Science Fiction, Fantasy and Romance and is making its audiobook catalogue available through more retail platforms.

A new SF/F imprint has been launched by Bloomsbury . Called Bloomsbury Archer, it will have both British (will be led by Vicky Leech Mateos as Publishing Director) and USA (led by Noa Wheeler in her new role as Publishing Director and Erica Barmash in her new role as Vice President, Marketing and Publicity). Archer” refers to the existing Bloomsbury emblem, Diana, goddess of the hunt, referencing the imprint’s pursuit of the very best storytelling and new stars.

A new fantasy imprint has been launched by FairyLoot and Transworld . The new imprint was launched at the London Book Fayre. It will discover and publish “bold new voices that “push the boundaries of fiction.” It will feature a select number of jointly curated projects, and all titles will be published in physical format across the trade as well as digitally in audio-book and e-book formats.

US states are trying to prevent Trump dismantling the Institute of Museum and Library Services which supports US libraries. 21 states have jointly filed a lawsuit . Meanwhile, the Institute of Museum and Library Services has put staff on leave. The states are arguing that the steep cuts at the Institute and at two other small agencies (Minority Business Development Agency and the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service) violate both the Constitution and other federal laws related to spending, usurping Congress’s power to decide how federal funds are spent. The Institute has a budget of nearly US$290 million (£238m). It provides funding to libraries, museums and archives in every state and territory.

The The Authors Guild in the USA has launched a scheme whereby authors can certify that their work has not been written with the aid of artificial intelligence (AI) . They hope the scheme will eventually be expanded to non-Guild members. Will this scheme work? Well, it all depends on whether or not you think that any author might lie… Perish the thought.

The UK government joins US in not signing Paris Artificial Intelligence statement . The international AI summit was held in February ( 2025 ). Ahead of this summit 34,396 creators (authors, muscicians etc ) from all cultural fields in France signed a petition, launched by four collection agencies and published by the daily newspaper, Le Parisien , expressing their concern over copyright and the future of their professions. The US did not sign because it did not want to see the emerging AI field hampered by regulation and the UK because it wants AI to have access to creators' intellectual property for training purposes. However, even though the international statement includes – “ AI model providers must respect fundamental rights, including copyright and related rights, in particular by diligently seeking and respecting the express wishes of rights-holders " – the French Publishers Association (Syndicat National de l’Edition, SNE) was disappointed by the summit’s final Statement as it did not call for AI developers to work with creators to define what respecting fundamental rights actually means in practice.

Britain's Society of Authors surveyed views on UK proposed artificial intelligence consultation . The government wants authors to active 'opt out' of AI using their works for training, which of course begs the question as to how an auther is supposed to learn that their work will be used for training? The survey revealed that 96% of authors believe an opt-out system would have a negative impact on the creative sector. Yet, 58% of respondents were concerned that preventing their website being ‘crawled’ or ‘scraped’ for machine learning by opting out could negatively affect their discoverability online. Further, 72% believe that their work opportunities as a creator have been negatively impacted by generative AI. Regardong AI generally, 11% are more optimistic than a year ago, 20% are neutral, but 69% are more pessimistic.

The UK government's Artificial Intelligence consultation upsets journalists and news publishers . Something rarely seen: never before seen, a campaign wrap around UK newspapers across the political spectrum: from The Sun to The Mirror and that's the nationals: some local papers are in on this too! The 'Make It Fair' newspaper campaign is organised by the News Media Association (NMA) and backed by the Society of Editors (SOE). Baroness Beeban Kidron, who has been lobbying in the House of Lords against the Government's proposals, puts the value of UK creatives' intellectual property at £126bn-a-year (US$1.54bn)!

The UK government's Artificial Intelligence consultation upsets authors and publishers . The government's preferred option is to make an artificial intelligence (AI) training exemption allowing AI to be trained on books. Contrary to both copyright and GDPR (General Data Protection Regulations) publishers and authors have to actively opt-out of having their products used for AI training: the requirement should be for AI tech to seek to get publishers to opt-in to training. One publisher commentator said that, " I can think of no government policy in any other sector that makes a citizen or business proactively opt out of the market – a corner shop from which you can steal, unless they post a message saying you must not. " But this 'preferred' option, is not the worst in the consultation: another gets rid of copyright altogether for AI training. The UK's creative industries' annual value is estimated at £126 billion (US$154bn). Meanwhile the UK House of Lords (the nation's second Parliamentary chamber) wants to see copyright protection for intellectual property enhanced and this support is cross-party with Labour (current government) peers voting contrary to the government's preferred line, and the Conservative peers voting for copyright protection despite being told to do nothing. In 1710 Britain became the first country to operate a copyright law under Queen Anne. David Salariya noted that the 1988 Copyright Act was already failing before AI came into the picture, and instead of fixing it, the UK government is accelerating its collapse. SF author and Nobel winner Kazuo Ishiguro has joined calls for the UK government to “reconsider and change course.” He also said, “If someone wants to take a book I’ve written and turn it into a TV series, or to print a chapter of it in an anthology, the law clearly states they must first get my permission and pay me,” he said. He continued: “To do otherwise is theft. So why is our government now pushing forward legislation to make the richest, most dominant tech companies in the world exceptions? At the dawn of the AI age, why is it just and fair – why is it sensible – to alter our time-honoured copyright laws to advantage mammoth corporations at the expense of individual writers, musicians, film-makers and artists?” ++++ See also later on in the General Science section an item of the UK AI action plan .

British independent publishers are seeing apparently random book returns from Europe . Yes, Brexit is the gift that keeps on giving. The European Union's new General Product Safety Regulations (GPSR) require distributors into Europe to meet risk assessment, documentation and labelling requirements, as well as having a named representative in the EU to vouch for them. And, of course we all know that the pen is mightier than the sword, so books pose considerable risk..! Small independent British publishers are seeing some of their books returned. Which get sent back and which let through appears to be random… And so it goes.

Books are exempt from US tariffs . Well, that's one advantage of having a President who reads little and writes with a marker pen… However, the situation is so (ahem) fluid that it is probably best to double-check should, and when, you need this information…

Horror first quarter boom in UK . In the first quarter of 2025, it is up over a third (37%) in value against the same period in 2024 to £1.78 million (US$2.17m) and volume is up 18% to nearly 161,000 copies. However, it needs to be said that the way BookScan categorises horror is not perfect, however the strength of the growth is so strong that this cannot be anything other than good news.

First quarter 2025 sees a flat book market for UK . Sales (through Nielsen BookScan’s Total Consumer Market) were £392.2 million (US$478m), up only 0.1% on the first quarter of 2024 but volume sales are down 2.1% in the same period – nearly 900,000 units.

The Spanner in the Works by Connie Willis, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62420-6. Connie is well know as being a winner of six Nebula and five Hugo awards. Here she returns to her 'Oxford Time Travel' series, in this brand-new novel in which a tourist in Oxford finds themselves thrust into the future….

Teachers vs Aliens vs the Kids! by Steve Williams, Farrago, £8.99, pbk, ISBN: 978-1-788-42537-7. One for younger readers… When a school assembly is interrupted by an ALIEN INVASION, bookworm Finley Swinnerton finds himself catapulted into an unlikely quest to save the planet, humanity and even Derek the school Guinea Pig! Join Finley for an OUT-OF-THIS-WORLD adventure as he grapples with alien assassins, cowardly headmasters and intergalactic overlords in a tale of slime, grime and PE teachers past their prime. Get ready for the cosmic clash of the century... It’s TEACHERS versus ALIENS... versus THE KIDS!

Judge Dredd: A Better World by Williams et al. , 2000AD -- Rebellion, £19.99 / Can$33.99 / US$24.99, trdpbk, 144pp, ISBN 978-1-837-86421-8. Graphic novel. Full colour. Drawing on the impact of the real-world 'defund the police' movement, in the dystopian future city of Mega-City One an accounts Judge called Maitland (who has been in a number of previous Dredd adventures over the decades) realises that, by taking funding from the vast police state apparatus of Justice Department and diverting it into education and housing, she could effectively wipe out crime. Such a radical message threatens the power of the Judges and if a large-scale experiment is successful then they could well be overthrown. Even as the experiment appears to work, powerful forces within Judges and the city will do everything in their power to destroy the better world it promises. Williams, Wyatt, and Flint have crafted a taut and visually stunning political thriller that challenges readers to reassess what they think of the world of Judge Dredd. This collection also includes key stories by Williams and Wyatt that give readers the full story of Judge Maitland's plan to 'defund the judges' from its inception through to execution, including 'Carry The Nine' and 'The Pitch' with artist Boo Cook, and 'The Hard Way' with artist Jake Lynch.

The Last Murder at the End of the World by Stuart Turton, Bloomsbury, £9.99, pbk, ISBN: 978-1-526-67924-6. Solve the murder to save what's left of the world. Outside the island there is nothing: the world destroyed by a fog that swept the planet, killing anyone it touched. On the island: it is idyllic. 122 villagers and 3 scientists, living in harmony. The villagers are content to fish, farm and feast, to obey their nightly curfew, to do what they’re told by the scientists. Until one of their beloved scientists is found brutally stabbed to death. And they learn the murder has triggered a lowering of the security system around the island, the only thing that was keeping the fog at bay. If the murder isn’t solved within 107 hours, the fog will smother the island. But the security system has also wiped everyone’s memories of what happened the night before, which means that someone on the island is a murderer – and they don’t even know it…

Bee Speaker by Adrian Tchaikovsky, Head of Zeus, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-90145-6. The end of the world has been and gone. There was no one great natural disaster, no all-consuming world war, no catastrophic pandemic. Rather scores of storms, droughts and floods; dozens of vicious, selfish regional conflicts. No single finishing stroke for Earth’s great global human society, but you can still bleed to death from a thousand cuts. The Red Planet fared better. Where Earth fell apart, Mars pulled together. Engineered men and beasts, aided by Bees, an outlawed distributed intelligence, survived through cooperation. There was simply no alternative. Fast forward to the present day. A signal – "For the sake of what once was. We beg you. Help." – reaches Mars. How could they not help? And now here they are – three hundred million kilometres from home. And it has all already gone horribly wrong.

Burnout by Jonathan Sims, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62071-0. A blood-curdling horror thriller. There’s something lurking in the stifling darkness and labyrinthine tunnels that run below London… something old, something vicious, and something very, very hungry. One fateful morning, five travellers on an unlucky Tube carriage find themselves bound together as witnesses to a single horrific event – an event they can’t quite seem to remember. They make an unlikely team but now they must come together to confront what they have seen and stop it in its tracks before it kills them all.

The Thinning by Inga Simpson, Sphere, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-751-57859-1. Kris grew up by an observatory, learning about telescopes and planets, inspired by the passions of her mother and father, then leaders in their fields of astrophotography and astronomy. Those days are long over. Now Kris, her mother Dianella, and a band of outliers live deep off the grid, always on amber alert and always ready to run. In the outside world, things are not good: extinctions and a loss of diversity threaten what’s left of the environment. With a new disaster looming, Kris finds herself thrust into an unlikely partnership with a stranger who has appeared in their camp. Terry is one of a new breed of evolved humans, the Incompletes, who are widely distrusted. But the pair will need to work together during a dangerous journey if they are to play their part in a plan to help restore the natural world – and humankind.

Made For You by Jenna Satterthwaite, Verve Books, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-857-30909-9 She got the bachelor. Now he’s dead…! Julia Walden – a Synth – was designed for one reason: to compete on the reality TV show The Proposal and claim the heart of bachelor Josh LaSala. Her casting is controversial, but Julia seems to get her fairytale ending when Josh gets down on one knee. Fast-forward fifteen months, and Julia and Josh are married and raising their baby in small-town Indiana. But with haters around every corner, Julia’s life is a far cry from the domestic bliss she imagined. Then her splintering world shatters: Josh goes missing, and she becomes the prime suspect in his murder. With no one left she can trust, Julia takes the investigation into her own hands. But the explosive truths she uncovers will drive her to her breaking point – and isn’t that where a person’s true nature is revealed? That is... if Julia truly is a person.

Star Wars: Tempest Breaker (High Republic) by Cavan Scott, Del Rey, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-91936-3. The Jedi reluctantly team up with the nefarious Lourna Dee in this full script for the Star Wars: The High Republic audiobook original, Tempest Breaker . Lourna Dee is not a villain. She’s not a hero. She’s a survivor. The former Tempest Runner, wanted by both her Nihil allies and the Republic, has evaded imprisonment and death from both more times than she can count. But even Lourna Dee cannot outrun the mysterious blight that devours everything wherever it appears. And Marchion Ro, the Eye of the Nihil, has announced that only he knows the secret to stopping it. Desperate, the Republic and Jedi turn to Lourna Dee with an offer. Help the Jedi stop the blight and in return, Lourna will have a clean slate and the chance to decide her own future. Teamed with Avar Kriss and Keeve Trennis, the same Jedi who once hunted her, Lourna Dee leads the search for the Nihil’s chief scientist, Baron Boolan, the one being who may have answers to the mystery of the blight, as well as Marchion Ro’s true plans. Lourna weighs the Republic’s offer of true freedom against her own instincts for survival as her team heads deeper into Nihil territory, straight toward the very dangers Lourna has worked for so long to elude. And when the opportunity arises to face off against Marchion Ro himself, even Lourna Dee may be willing to sacrifice everything to fulfill a quest for revenge.

The Revelation Space Collection: Volume 1 by Alastair Reynolds, Gollancz, £16.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61192-3. The original novel Revelation Space Book was published a quarter of a century ago with at least one reprint a decade ago, so this is a very welcome reprint. This volume collects the novellas set in the same universe. It is hard-ish SF space opera and this series of books, novellas and short stories is part of the late-20th century British revolution in space opera from writers such as Ian Banks, Stephen Baxter and Paul McAuley.

Idolatry by Aditya Sudarshan, Flame Tree Press, £12.95 / Can$21.95 / US$16.95, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58851-6. A near-future apocalyptic vision of the everyday in Mumbai, India featuring the threat of personal technology in a world of confusing religious motivations. Mumbai, India. In the decaying near future. A new technology for the engineering of customized gods is erupting in dangerous and mind-altering ways. One man, the so-called Happy Maker, wants to ride the wave all the way to godhood. What will it take for anyone to save their sanity? But is sanity even worth saving?

Blightfall by Brandon Sanderson & Janci Patterson, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61729-1. The last of mankind fought their way out of an interstellar prison to reclaim the stars. They united their enemies, to take on an impossible threat – and won. But the battle is only beginning…

Fable For the End of the World by Ava Reid, Del Rey, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-94830-1. By encouraging massive accumulations of debt from its underclass, a single corporation, Caerus, controls all aspects of society. Inesa lives with her brother in a half-sunken town where they scrape by running a taxidermy shop. Unbeknownst to Inesa, their cruel and indolent mother has accrued an enormous debt – enough to qualify one of her children for Caerus’s live-streamed assassination spectacle: the Lamb’s Gauntlet. Melinoe is a Caerus assassin, trained to track and kill the sacrificial Lambs. She is a living weapon, known for her cold brutality and deadly beauty. She has never failed to assassinate one of her marks. And this is a game she can’t afford to lose. The Gauntlet is always a bloodbath for the impoverished debtors. But Inesa’s had years of practice surviving in the apocalyptic wastes, and with the help of her hunter brother, she might stand a chance of staying alive. As Mel pursues Inesa across the wasteland, both girls begin to question everything they once knew. And both wonder if, against all odds, they might be falling in love.

Kyoto by Joe Robertson & Joe Murphy, Faber, £12.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-40048-9. It’s not a negotiation, it’s hand-to hand-combat. 11th December 1997. The Kyoto Conference Centre, 5am. The nations of the world are in deadlock. Eleven hours have passed since the UN’s landmark climate conference should have ended. Time is running out. Kyoto is a breathlessly urgent political thriller, from the writers of The Jungle . It opened at the Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon, in June 2024.

Frankenstein Rex by Adam Roberts, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61773-4. Frankenstein’s creation is strong, clever and effectively immortal. If he wanted to, he could rule the world. So he will… but for how long? Frankenstein is the name of the maker, but we always think of the monster… Such a being, released into our world, would sooner or later come to rule it. Welcome to Frankenstein Rex. Frankenstein Rex is a meditation on the nature of power. By making the monster the tyrant, Roberts invites us to think about how ordinary and how conventional such figures actually are.

One Yellow Eye by Leigh Radford, Nightfire, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-04827-4. Kesta's life is turned upside down when her husband Tim is one of the last to be bitten in a zombie pandemic. A scientist by day, she spends her evenings in group therapy with others who have lost loved ones to the virus. Project Dawn is working hard to find a vaccine. But Kesta has a secret. Tim may have been bitten but he is not quite dead yet. In fact he is tied to a bed in their spare room. She is running out of drugs and time. Can she save her husband before he is discovered? Or worse… will they trigger another outbreak...? Debut novel from a BBC producer and presenter of arts and entertainment content and also documentaries.

The Perfect Stranger by Brian Pinkerton, Flame Tree Press, £12.95 / Can$21.95 / US$16.95, pbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58896-7. When Linda hires Alison, a remote employee, she grows suspicious her rising star is not the person she claims to be. While the rest of the company adores Alison, Linda goes on a mission to reveal the truth – and discovers Alison might not be human at all, but an AI infiltration programmed to carry out a terror attack of catastrophic consequences.

Esperance by Adam Oyebanji, Quercus, £10.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-43709-6. This is billed by the publisher as SF. Detective Ethan Krol has been called to the scene of a baffling murder: a man and his son have been drowned in seawater a thousand miles away from the nearest ocean. But as Ethan’s investigation begins to point towards Abi, a Nigerian woman whose extraordinary abilities mark her as something more, he soon finds himself playing a part in a story that spans cultures, continents… and centuries.

The Rest is Death by James Oswald, James Oswald, £20, hrdbk, ISBN: 978-1-472-29888-1. A macabre ancient artefact. An innovative bio tech company connected to the highest levels of government. And the trail of bloodshed in its wake. Inspector Tony McLean is called to a routine break-in at Drake BioTech, a trendsetting Edinburgh start-up at the cutting edge of DNA re-engineering. It’s well below McLean’s pay-grade, but given the extensive political connections of its eccentric owner Nathaniel Drake, he doesn’t have a choice. Even if nothing was stolen. A missing person soon turns up dead with no signs of trauma or suggested cause of death, and still the police can find no connection between the strange events at play in the city. But when another victim is discovered cradling an small wooden box, McLean and DI Janie Harrison realise that this might be just the beginning. What will those responsible do to finally get their hands on it? Or, more terrifying still, how much death and ruin might this unassuming object have in store?

Marvel: Black Panther: The Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda by Suyi Davies Okungbowa, Del Rey, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-91427-6. Lost to time, space and legend, Wakanda’s rightful king must answer the call of rebellion… On Earth, Wakanda is a beacon of prosperity and a bastion of freedom. But across the expanse of space, thousands of light years away, lies another Wakanda. One that has grown to hold five galaxies in its iron grip. One that steals the memories of those it enslaves. One that has abandoned the values of its forbearers and seeks only the glory and power of Empire. Lost amongst unfamiliar stars, a man finds himself trapped in an imperial mining camp – one of the countless Nameless violated by the Empire. He knows not how he got there, who he is, or even his name. Only a haunting vision of a woman who he must have known once, imploring him to ‘Come back to me.’ The only thing he does know, in his bones, is that he must fight the oppression that binds him and the others around him.

The Quiet by Barnaby Martin, Macmillan, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-05148-9. Isaac is Hannah’s entire world. She knows that her son is gifted, and that those gifts make him vulnerable. To keep him safe, she spends every waking moment by his side. If she lets her guard down, lets him out of her sight, lets him show what he’s capable of, he will be taken from her. When the Soundfield arrived twenty years ago, the world changed with it. Now, people are forced to live at night due to the deadly heat of the day, food and water are scarce, and everyday life is punctuated by the constant and disconcerting hum of the Field. A brilliant scientist, Hannah spent her early career working on the enigma of the Soundfield, looking for answers; now, resigned, she has focused all her energies on keeping Isaac living, and not just alive. To do so, she will have to pretend she is someone else, lie to those closest to her and learn to trust in strangers, even those who might wish her and Isaac ill.

Some Body Like Me by Lucy Lapinska, Gollancz, £15.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62303-2. Billed by the publisher as Never Let Me Go meets The Sea of Tranquillity , exploring our capacity for love at the end of the world. Abigail Fuller spends humanity’s final days looking after her husband David. Abigail isn’t David’s wife. She’s not even human. She’s a replacement of the real Abigail, who died sixteen years ago. In three weeks, when the law changes, she’ll be free to go where she likes…

The Armoured Dark by Megan E. O’Keefe, Orbit, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52634-8. Bitter Amandine and her pirate crew have plundered the stars around Votive City for decades, building a fearsome reputation. But after two decades of near-death experiences, they’re getting too old for this shit. They’re willing to hang up their blasters, retire, and finally get some rest . . . after one last job. When Amandine hears that an old rival is planning to kidnap a highly protected navigator, she decides to swoop in, stage a rescue and press her for a reward. But the navigator has other plans. She turns the tables on Amandine and reveals that she was hoping the infamous pirate would catch wind of the meeting and interfere. She wants a ride to the Clutch, a graveyard for the ships of an extinct alien race, to chase down her missing mentor. What they discover will change the whole galaxy forever.

The Dream Hotel by Laila Lalami, Bloomsbury, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN: 978-1-526-68519-3. Sara is returning home from a conference abroad when agents from the Risk Assessment Administration pull her aside at the airport. Using data from her dreams, their algorithm has determined that she is at imminent risk of harming her husband. For his safety, she must be transferred to a retention centre, and kept under observation for twenty-one days. But as Sara arrives to be monitored alongside other dangerous dreamers, she discovers that with every deviation from the facility’s strict and ever-shifting rules, their stay can be extended – and that getting home to her family is going to cost much more than just three weeks of good behaviour. A tale about the technology that puts us in shackles even as it promises to make our lives easier, The Dream Hotel asks: how much must we keep private if we are to remain free? And can even the most invasive forms of surveillance ever capture who we really are?

The Stardust Grail by Yume Kitasei, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided. Heist to save an alien civilisation. Maya Hoshimoto was once the best art thief in the galaxy. For ten years, she returned stolen artefacts to alien civilizations – until a disastrous job forced her into hiding. Now she just wants to enjoy a quiet life, but she's haunted by persistent and disturbing visions of the future. Then an old friend comes to her with a job she can't refuse: find a powerful object that could save an alien species from extinction. Except no one has seen it in living memory. And they aren't the only ones hunting for it.

Never Let Me Go by Kazuo Ishiguro, Faber, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-571-39086-1. Anniversary edition to mark twenty years of Kazuo Ishiguro’s modern classic, with a new introduction from the Nobel Prize-winning author. In his multimillion-copy bestseller, Kazuo Ishiguro imagines the lives of a group of students growing up in a darkly skewed version of 1990s England. Narrated by Kathy H, as she tries to come to terms with her childhood at the seemingly idyllic Hailsham School, it is a story of love, friendship and memory, charged throughout with a sense of life’s fragility.

Star Wars: The Acolyte: Wayseeker by Justina Ireland, Del Rey, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-91947-9. Vernestra Rwoh has spent over a decade exploring the Outer Rim as a Wayseeker, answering to no other authority but the Force itself. When a request from the Jedi Council orders her back to Coruscant, Vernestra initially refuses, feeling that her first priority should be to the beings she’s already serving. But after Jedi Master Indara arrives to ask for Vernestra’s aid in person, Vernestra finds herself pulled back into Coruscant’s complicated world of Republic politics and underworld crime. As the two delve further into their investigation, and the lines between Jedi and Republic business blur, Vernestra must reconsider what it means to serve for Light and Life.

A Short History of the Future by Liam Hogan, Northodox Press, £9.99 pbk/£2.99 eBook, ISBN: 978-1-915-17947-0. 42 Sci-Fi short stories by an award-winning writer, modern twists on retro themes from time travel to multiverses, via aliens, pocket spaceships, teleportation mishaps, and space pirates. Includes the award-winners 'Ana' ( Quantum Shorts ), 'Tribulations' (LA Sci-Fest Roswell Award), and 'Re-boot' ( Quarancon ), along with stories published in Best of British Science Fiction , Nature 'Futures', and Analog .

The Frozen People by Elly Griffiths, Quercus, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-43333-3. Ali Dawson works on cold cases, crimes so old, the joke goes, that they are almost frozen. What most people don’t know is that they travel back in time to complete their investigations. So far the team has only ventured a few years or decades back, but Ali’s boss has a new assignment for her. He wants her to step back to 1850, the heart of the Victorian Age, to clear the name of Cain Templeton, the eccentric ancestor of Tory MP Isaac Templeton. Duly prepared, she arrives in London in January 1850 – the middle of a freezing winter. She is directed to a house inhabited by artists and is greeted by a dead woman at her feet. Soon she finds herself in extreme danger. Even worse, she appears to be stuck, unable to make her way back to the present, to the life she loves and home to her son, Finn. Set your clocks to February 2025 and get ready for an new crime novel. Billed by the publisher as perfect for those missing the Dr Ruth Galloway series and for any crime and historical fiction fans.

Metro 2035 by Dmitry Glukhovsky, Gollancz, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62810-5. The third in the post-apocalyptic series that began with Metro 2033 set in the aftermath of a nuclear war with the survivors being in Moscow's underground system while powerful monsters and mutations roam outside… This series has been a big seller in Eastern Europe, and – until recently – Russia. The author currently lives outside Russia and, in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has been denounced by Putin.

Star Wars: The Mask of Fear by Alexander Freed, Del Rey, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-91942-4. ‘ In order to ensure the security and continuing stability, the Republic will be reorganised into the first Galactic Empire! For a safe and secure society! ’ With one speech, and thunderous applause, Chancellor Palpatine brought the era of the Republic crashing down. In its place rose the Galactic Empire. Across the galaxy, people rejoiced and celebrated the end to war – and the promises of tomorrow. But that tomorrow was a lie. Instead, the galaxy became twisted by the cruelty and fear of the Emperor’s rule. During that terrifying first year of tyranny, Mon Mothma, Saw Gerrera and Bail Organa face the encroaching darkness. One day, they will be three architects of the Rebel Alliance. But first, each must find purpose and direction in a changing galaxy, while harbouring their own secrets, fears and hopes for a future that may never come, unless they act.

The Third Rule of Time Travel by Philip Fracassi, Orbit, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52308-8. Scientist Beth Darlow is at the peak of her career when she discovers a way for human consciousness to travel through time – to any point in the traveller’s lifetime – and relive moments of their life. An epic breakthrough to be sure, but it’s not perfect: the traveller has no way to alter, or control, the outcome; they can only observe. After Beth’s husband, Colson, the co-creator of the machine, dies in a tragic car accident, Beth is left to raise Isabella – their only daughter – and continue the work they started. Mired in grief, Beth decides to travel back in time to find Colson and prove the value of the machine. But with each trip she takes, her own timeline begins to warp. Beth continues the experiments at a rapid pace, pushing herself to the limit. But after one fateful experiment, Beth returns to find her reality altered to a horrifying extent. Isabella has ceased to exist. Beth must do whatever it takes, pushing the limits of science and the hidden rules of the universe itself, to change her reality once more, and bring Isabella back before she is lost to her forever.

Picks and Shovels by Cory Doctorow, Head of Zeus, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-804-54783-0. Money-laundering, cyber-knavery and shell-company chicanery: Marty Hench is an expert in them all. He's Silicon Valley's most accomplished forensic accountant and well versed in the devious ways of Fortune 500s, divorcing oligarchs, and international drug cartels alike (and there’s more crossover than you might imagine). Picks and Shovels explores Marty's first adventure after he comes west to San Francisco and ends up working for the bad guys. The villains are an affinity scam PC company called 'Three Wise Men' that's run by a Mormon bishop, a Catholic priest and an orthodox rabbi who fleece their faithful with proprietary, underpowered computers and peripherals, and front for some very bad, very violent money-men.

Every Version Of You by Grace Chan, Verve Books, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-857-30915-0. Billed by the publisher as Never Let Me Go meets Black Mirror , with a dash of Murakami surrealism thrown in… In late twenty-first century Australia, Tao-Yi and her partner Navin spend most of their time inside an immersive, consumerist virtual reality called Gaia. They log on, go to work, socialise, and even eat in this digital utopia. Meanwhile their aging bodies lie suspended in pods inside cramped apartments. Across the city, in the abandoned real world, Tao-Yi’s mother remains stubbornly offline, dwindling away between hospital visits and memories of her earlier life in Malaysia. When a new technology is developed to permanently upload a human brain to Gaia, Tao-Yi must decide what is most important: a digital future, or an authentic past.

Whalesong by Miles Cameron, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61509-9. Space opera. Recently retired DHC space pilot Thor Storkel is hired to move cargo from Terra in a shady deal he would never have accepted, had it not come from his former squadron mate, Marca Nbaro. Every part of the mission is loaded with doubt, and Storkel quickly realises that he hasn’t just been handed a cargo; he’s the stalking horse in a high-stakes game to uncover a violent political conspiracy – and some will stop at nothing to kill him and the cargo he carries.

The Martian Chronicles by Ray Bradbury, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided. A reprint of the classic SF/F collection of themed tales around the colonisation of Mars. SF with a decided fantasy riff with the enigmatic, dark they were but golden eyed Martians who can affect the human explorers' perceptions… Absolutely classic mid-20 century SF.

Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided. Guy Montag is a fireman. His job is to burn books, which are forbidden, being the source of all discord and unhappiness. Even so, Montag is unhappy; there is discord in his marriage. Are books hidden in his house? The Mechanical Hound of the Fire Department, armed with a lethal hypodermic, escorted by helicopters, is ready to track down those dissidents who defy society to preserve and read books.

Dissolution by Nicholas Binge, Harper Voyager, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided. Maggie Webb has lived the last decade caring for elderly husband, Stanley, as memory loss gradually erases all the beautiful moments they created together. When a mysterious stranger named Hassan appears at her door, he reveals a shocking truth: Stanley isn’t losing his memories. Someone is actively removing them to hide a long-buried secret from coming to light. If Maggie does what she’s told, she can reverse it. She can get her husband back. Led by Hassan, Maggie breaks into her husband’s mind, probing the depths of his memories in an effort to save him. The deeper she dives, the more she unravels a mystery spanning continents and centuries, each layer more complex than the last. But Hassan cannot be trusted. Not just memories are disappearing, but pieces of reality itself. If Maggie cannot find out what Stanley did all those years ago, and what Hassan is after, she risks far more than her husband’s life.

The Study of Human Life by Joshua Bennett, Bloomsbury, £9.99, pbk, ISBN: 978-1-526-664532. An award-winning collection and novella exploring speculative fiction, addressing abolition, Black ecological consciousness, and the boundless promise of parenthood, Across three sequences, Joshua Bennett’s new book recalls and re-imagines social worlds almost but not entirely lost, all while gesturing toward the ones we are building even now, in the midst of a state of emergency, together. Bennett opens with a set of autobiographical poems that deal with themes of family, life, death, vulnerability, and the joys and dreams of youth. The central section, “The Book of Mycah,” features an alternate history where Malcolm X is resurrected from the dead, as is a young black man shot by the police some fifty years later in Brooklyn. The final section of 'The Study of Human Life' are poems that Bennett has written about fatherhood, on the heels of his own first child being born.

Magic by Isaac Asimov, Harper Fiction, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided. A final collection of original short fantasy stories assembles previously uncollected tales, stories about the two-centimetre demon Azael, several fairy tales, and a humorous adventure about Batman's old age from the grandmaster of science fiction. These stories are fascinating musings of a wide-ranging intelligence, discussing everything from Tolkien to Spielberg, from unicorns to King Arthur. Magic is the last word on fantasy by the renowned science fiction author.

Gold by Isaac Asimov, Harper Fiction, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided. The last Isaac Asimov science fiction collection which contains all of his previously uncollected stories. Gold is Isaac Asimov's last science fiction collection‚ one containing all of his uncollected SF stories that had never before appeared in book form. Gold is the final and crowning achievement of the fifty-five year career of science fiction's transcendent genius‚ the world-famous author who defined the field of SF for its practitioners‚ for its millions of readers‚ and for the world at large.

The End of Eternity by Isaac Asimov, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided. Andrew Harlan’s job is to range through past and present centuries monitoring and even altering Time’s myriad cause-and-effect relationships. A Technician with the Allwhen Council, he must be dispassionate. Then Harlan meets Noÿs and falls victim to a phenomenon older than Time itself – love. Years of self-discipline are cast aside as Harlan uses the techniques of the Eternals to twist Time so that he and Noÿs might survive… together.