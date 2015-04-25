|
|
Summer 2025
Editorial Comment & Staff Stuff
EDITORIAL COMMENT
WSFS governance has multiple failures! Well, we were hoping to explore the World SF Society (the body under which Worldcons are held) governance matters in some detail, but digging deeper reveals things to be much worse than we feared. (Though there is hint as to it all in Seattle Worldcon coverage below : just the tip of the iceberg.) There's a fair bit of discussion going on this end, not to mention debate with other fan friends, and we are also going to have to work on how best to explain, as succinctly as possible, a complex situation. Not least, we are going to have to try to get across to an SF fan community that largely seems oblivious (or worse uncaring) as to how important this all is for both Worldcon credibility and its future stability. This is going to take a fair bit of preparation.
STAFF STUFF
Duncan Lunan, our occasional astronomy book reviewer, has had one of his past projects remembered by the BBC. Back in the 1970s, he designed, and was the principal mover behind, the construction of an astronomical stone circle in Glasgow. You can listen to the 25-minuteHeart & Stone audio documentary here.
Elsewhere this issue…
- Can Spooky Action at a Distance be explained?
Plus over forty (40!) SF/F/H standalone fiction book and non-fiction SF and popular science book reviews. Hopefully something here for every science type who is into SF in this our 38th year. For full details of the latest contents see our What's New page.
Summer 2025
Key SF News & SF Awards
The British SF Awards short-list has been announced. The 'Best Novel' category short-list is:
The 2025 Hugo Award short-lists have been announced . The principal category (those attracting over 600 nominators) short-lists are:
The SFWA has announced the 2025 Nebula Award short-lists. The 2025 Awards are for 2024 works. The principal category and associated Bradbury Award short-lists are:
Best Novel
The 2025 Worldcon in Seattle is to hold its Business Meeting in July. As we previously noted the Seattle Worldcon becomes the third Worldcon in a row to spurn the World SF Society (WSFS) constitution, this time in not holding the business meeting at the convention as the constitution states should happen (much to fandom's could-n't-care-less non-reaction). Ironically, this move is supposedly being done so that more people can be involved in the meeting that determines the very constitution and rules that now three Worldcons in a row have disregarded, the two before being: Chengdu (changed date and venue from site-selection documentation it provided and counted Hugo Award votes differently to the way the WSFS constitution states) and Glasgow (not sending Supporting members and no-show Attenders physical publications). So, if you want to witness the spell-binding irrelevance that is the WSFS business meeting then it will be online via Lumi Global at these times:-
The 2025 Worldcon in Seattle is adapting to the new Trump presidency border policy. Non-Caucasian foreigners, minorities such as those relating to LBGTAI+, are occasionally experiencing a hostile reception at the USA borders and if border staff feel that visitors' paperwork is in anyway incorrect then they may be refused entry with this noted on their record. The Seattle Worldcon will be pointing to 'know you rights' information. They are also beefing up their virtual, on-line convention. Elsewhere, it has been reported that some Canadian and British fans have had trouble visiting the US. Of course, this is not new. Scientists, fans and even authors (of the latter, famously Peter Watts) have in the past had US border problems, but with the new Trump presidency, these have got even worse: a number of European countries have updated their advice on visiting the US stressing the need for paperwork to be comprehensive and fully in order.
And finally….
Future SF Worldcon bids and seated Worldcons currently running with LGBT+ freedom percentage scores in bold, include for:-
2025
Future seated SF Eurocons and bids currently running with their LGBT+ freedom percentage (Equaldex.com ) scores in bold, include:-
- Rotterdam, Netherlands (2024) (now a seated Eurocon) 82%
Summer 2025
Film News
The British Isles cinema box office in 2024 is still markedly down on pre-CoVID 2019. Statistics from the British Film Institute reveal that in 2024 the British Isles (UK and Republic of Ireland) box office revenue totalled £979million (US$1,194, million). But this is still 22% below 2019's £1.3bn (US$1.6bn), due in part to the Hollywood strikes and the CoVID-19 pandemic. Prior to 2019 box office take had been reasonably stable for half a decade at over a billion pounds a year. The good news was that there was an increase in film production across the UK, with spending on British film and TV projects rising to a record £5.6 billion (US$6.3bn). However, it was not all good news: there was a 22% drop in domestic high-end TV spend. Also, some cinemas are closing and the chain Cineworld has gone into administration: Cineworld has been in trouble for a couple of years now. But the introduction of new tax credits alongside increased investment in films and high-end TV from streaming services as reasons for cautious optimism in Britain's cinematic scene.
The 2025 Oscars snub science fiction/fantasy/horror films Despite the Oscar short-listing for The Substance and the three short-listings for The Wild Robot, that is all we have in terms of this year's Oscar recognition of SF/F films despite it being a bumper year for genre offerings with the likes of Dune: Part Two, Caddo Lake, The Fix, I Saw the TV Glow, Parallel and The Universal Theory among many others. Which begs the question, why? One thing it cannot be is that some of this year's SF/F/H films have been reasonably, if not hugely, profitable. For example, on the fantastical horror front we had Smile 2 (trailer here) which took in £112.2 million (US$138m) on a budget of £22.8m (US$28m), and the remake of a classic, Nosferatu (trailer here) which took £94.7m(US$166.5m) on a budget of £40.7m (US$50m). So if it is not cinema attendance, box office or profit, then what else? Snobbery..? Perish the thought.
Disney voters have overwhelmingly voted against a move for it to cease its participation in the Human Rights Campaign‘s (HRC) annual Corporate Equality Index. This is the index that monitors LGBTQAI+ and ethnic equality matters. The proposal was put to Disney investors by the right-wing think tank National Center for Public Policy Research. 99% of Disney investors rejected the proposal. Disney will therefore continue to participate in the HRC’s Corporate Equality Index.
James Bond franchise has been taken over by Amazon MGM. The SF adjacent, techno-thriller spy franchise of Ian Fleming's novels' rights were acquired by Albert ('Cubby') Brocoli in 1962 and his daughter (Barbara) and stepson (Michael Wilson) have been show-running the cinematic franchise since 1985. The films had been made through MGM which was bought out by Amazon-owned Eon in 2022 for £6.69 billion (US$8.45bn) but Barbara Brocoli (64 years old) and Michael Wilson (83) still controlled the franchise but now they are stepping back. As no new Bond film had been made since 2021's No Time To Die, the rights to the franchise were due to return to the Flemming Estate but Amazon are keen to keep it going.
Mickey 17 fails to make back large budget at box office. We have a full analysis of the film and its finances over at a standalone review of Mickey-17.
Batman 2's release has been pushed back again from October 2026. Apparently they have a screen story outline but no finished script. The Batman (2022). Originall it was due out in 2025 but, as we previously reported its release was put back to October 2026 due to Warner Brothers rescheduling their releases. This time, apparently, its script related and the new date is October 2027. The film is said to be part of a trilogy. ++++ The Batman (2022) trailer here.
Batman villain 'Clayface' is to get his own film. Clayface originally appeared in Detective Comics #40 in 1940 as an actor who was a master of disguise and who turned to crime. The character had a remake in the 1970s as a scientist whose face is malleable. The character appeared in the TV series Gotham by Brian McManamon and Pennyworth played by Lorraine Burroughs. Mike Flanagan is behind the proposed new film and is writing the script and is a producer. Apparently it will not be set in the same universe as The Batman (2022) but will be part of the DCU (DC comics Universe).
Spielberg's The Dish gets a release date. It is currently slated for a June 2026 release. Shooting of the UFO film has commenced in New Jersey. We previously reported that Emily Blunt is to star. We also previously reported that it was to be called The Dish but rumour has it that it may be re-titled as Disclosure?
Spider-Man 4 gets a release date. It is currently slated for a July 2026 release. It is rumoured that this arc will see the introduction of villains, The Kingpin, Scorpion and Prowler…. You can see the previous Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer here.
The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping novel is now out as wotk on the film progresses. Author Suzanne Collins has been working with Lionsgate on the film and we previously reported on its November 2026 release date. This will be the fifth film in The Hunger Games series. The film and book is set 24 years before the original The Hunger Games film (2008). It follows a young Haymitch Abernathy, Katniss Everdeen's (played by Jennifer Lawrence) mentor, as he competes in the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell. Twice as many tributes were drawn at the Reaping from every district — two boys and two girls — and marked the bloodiest games in Panem's history. The film will also explore Haymitch's relationship with his love interest, Lenore Dove. Suzanne Collins was inspired by the counter-intuitive notion of the many being ruled and controlled by the few and David Hume’s idea of implicit submission.
Nosferatu has success at the box office. Nosferatu was Robert Eggers’ remake of the 1922 Dracula-like thriller by the same name came out just before the 2024 Christmas. The re-make had an estimated budget of £40.6 million (US$50m) but after just two months had accrued a global box office of £146 million (US$179m). Trailer here.)
13th century werewolf thriller coming -- Werwulf. Robert (Nosferatu) Eggers has co-written (with Sjón,) Werwulf, a werewolf horror project that he will also direct.
Labyrinth is to get a sequel. The 1986 Jim Henson original starred Jennifer Connelly and David Bowie trailer here. Robert (Nosferatu and the forthcoming Werwulf) Eggers is behind the sequel. He will co-write it with alongside Icelandic poet Sjón, his co-writer on both The Northman and the upcoming Werwulf.
28 Years Later (2025) to get a sequel slated for 2026. Alex Garland and Danny Boyle wrote 28 Days Later (2002) and 28 Years Later (2025). And now Alex Garland will be writing 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple with Nia DaCosta directing. ++++ 28 Years Later trailer here.
Scream 7 is coming. Mason Gooding is returning as Chad Meeks-Martin who was introduced in Scream V (2022) and Jasmin Savoy Brown will co-star as Meeks-Martin's twin, Mindy. Neve Campbell is reprising her role of Sidney Prescott, as is Courteney Cox who is reprising her role of Gale Weathers from the original slasher film. Kevin Williamson is directing. Scream 6 had a budget of £28.5 million and globally took £135 million. Scream 7 is currently slated for a February 2026 release. ++++ Scream 6 trailer here.
Asimov's The Caves of Steel is being adapted for a film… Finally ! Projects can languish in 'development hell' for ages. This is true for the putative, The Caves of Steel film which we reported 20th Century Fox wanted to make way back in 2012. It now seems as if it is back on again with Twentieth Century Studios. The 1954 novel is set in a future world where humanity lives in huge domed cities – the titular 'caves of steel' – to protect themselves from what’s in the outside world. There, a police detective reluctantly joins forces with a humanoid robot to solve the murder of a scientist who’s descended from humans who have colonised other planets… John (Needle in a Timestack) Ridley is currently in the frame to direct.
Forbidden Planet is to be re-made. Warner Brothers is seeking to make a new version of the classic, 1956 SF film (trailer here. It will be written by Hugo- and Eisner Award-winning comic book (Y: The Last Man) and screenwriter Brian K. Vaughan, and it will be produced by Emma Watts (I, Robot, Alita: Battle Angel, The Martian, Maze Runner and Avatar).
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is to be re-made. Eon and Amazon MGM are behind the venture and Matthew Warchus is directing. James Bond producers are also in the mix, which is not that surprising as they are seeking a new Bond to replace Craig but wont mind some clear water before the next Bond out: remember Ian Fleming wrote the Bond novels and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. The original film, a musical, came out in 1968 starring Dick Van Dyke and which was prodced by the original Bond producer Albert ('Cubby') Broccoli with the screenstory written by Roald Dahl, Ken Hughes and Richard Maibaum. The new version's director, Matthew Warchus, is the artistic director of London’s The Old Vic theatre since 2015 and will be retiring in 2026. You can see the original's film trailer here.
The fantastical thriller Deeper is still in development hell but gains Tom Cruise as a possible star. The prospective supernatural thriller, Deeper has been in development hell with Warner Brothers and has been around Hollywood since 2016. However word has it that Tom Cruise is considering to star in Deeper and for the film to be directed by Doug Liman with whom he has previously worked on with Edge of Tomorrow. Deeper concerns an astronaut who encounters a terrifying force while on a deep dive into an unexplored oceanic trench…
Chris Evans is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in Avengers: Doomsday. Chris Evans most recently played Steve Rogers/Captain America in a number of MCU films starting with Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) . He retired from the role with Avengers: Endgame (2019), which ended with Steve Rogers travelling to the past to spend his life with his love, Peggy Carter (Hailey Atwell). Rogers lived decades in anonymity, returning to the present to pass on the Captain America shield to friend Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie). However, this is the MCU and it is a multiverse and we have met alternate characters before such as in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and he might even reprise his earlier Marvel role of Johnny Storm/The Human Torch from the Fantastic Four films of the 2000s, although this last is unlikely as Joseph Quinn is playing that character so if there were two Human Torches it would have to be a Marvel multiverse thing. Previously Chris Evans has worked with the Russo brothers (Anthony and Joe) on four films and the brothers are directing Avengers: Doomsday which is currently slated for a May 2026 release. ++++ Avengers: Secret Wars is also planned, again directed by the Russo brothers
Master of the Universe gains cast. Nicholas Galitzine is starring as He-Man. Jared Leto will play Skeletor, Sam C. Wilson will beTrap Jaw, Kojo Attah will be Tri-Klops; and Hafthor Bjornsson is to be Goat Man.
Loser gains cast. The time-travel murder thriller's cast sees Angourie Rice, Finn Bennett, Ella Purnell and Lukas Gage onboard.
One of Denzel Washington's last films is to be Black Panther III. He has announced that he only wants to make a few more films before 'retiring'. Director Ryan Coogler is writing him a role in the third Black Panther film. He is also going to do a film adaptation of Shakespeare’s Othello and then King Lear.
A new Star Wars film to star Ryan Gosling. Gosling was the star of the box-office block-buster Barbie and also Blade Runner: 2049. The film is to be directed by Shawn (Deadpool & Wolverine) Levy.
The Mummy reboot gets Lee (Evil Dead Rise) Cronin as director. And the re-boot is from New Line and not Universal as part of it Universal Monsters venture. Tom Cruise's The Mummy (2017, trailer here) reboot, for example, was a bit of an audience success but it had a big star and loads of effects hence was very expensive even if reasonably commercially viable with not too bad a box office showing (taking £332.5 million/US$409m on a cost of £101.5m/US$125m). So profit-wise, it took a big upfront investment for its substantive return, a gamble that makes studio executives nervous as such do not always pay off. New Line has had success with Evil Dead Rise so it is not surprising they asked Cronin onboard for The Mummy.
Scream 7 to see Matthew Lillard return as Stu Macher. Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown are also returning. New cast member include: McKenna Grace, Isabel May, Celeste O’Connor, Asa Germann, Sam Rechner, Anna Camp, Joel McHale, and Mark Consuelos. Scream 6 had an estimated budget of £28.7 million (US$35m) and brought in £136.5 million (US$166.6m). Scream 6 trailer here.
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is to be shot in part on location. It be partly filmed on the Sicilian ‘Goat Island’ which, according to scholars, was a location for Odysseus’ wanderings in the epic composed by Homer around 8th century BC. Goat Island is part of the Egadi archipelago off of Sicily’s north-west coast. The film will also shoot s in Favignana in Sicily, Morocco and Britain. The Odyssey will be shot using new IMAX technology.
The time-travel film, The Barrier is to be made by 20th Century. It based on a short story by MacMillan Hedges who will also adapt the story into film. Edward Berger will apparently be directing and Austin Butler starring.
Smile 3 is to be made. Smile (2022) had a budget of £13.8 million (US$17m) and grossed £176.5 (US$217m). This unsurprisingly enabled Parker Finn's Smile 2 to be green-lit. You can see the trailer for Smile 2 here.
Ghostbusters is to an animation film. Sony Animation and Netflix are behind the move in parallel with an animation TV series.
A Resident Evil re-boot is in the offing. Director Zach Cregger is behind the venture. The seven film franchise has globally taken £980 million (US$1.2 billion). Shay (Army Of The Dead, John Wick: Chapter 4) Hatten will co-write.
A The Faculty re-make is in the offing. Drew Hancock may be directing. The original was a school horror in 1998. Its cast included a young a young Elijah Wood and Josh Hartnett. It concerned Casey Connor, Herrington High School's newspaper photographer, witnesses the murder of a nurse and sees her alive again, he decides to investigate the bizarre happenings… It was directed by Robert Rodriguez (trailer here).
Starship Troopers may be re-made closer to the original novel. At least that is what the makers will have us believe. Director Neill (District 9, Elysium) Blomkamp is behind the project that it is said will draw more upon Robert Heinlein's 1959 novel than Paul Verhoeven's 1997 offering: it will not be a remake of that film. However, given Sony's (Columbia Pictures) track record we might have cause to be wary. The fear is that they will make the film pro-fascist as the original novel had fascist elements. Yet, Heinlein's novel was not actually pro-fascist even if it had fascist elements. Fascism supports a single nation and/or ethnicity controlled by a dictator: it is a top-down, controlled political system. Conversely, in Heinlein's novel, humanity is fighting for survival, and while voting rights (full citizenship) is given to those who have served or are serving in the military (irrespective of ethnicity), within that constraint Heinlein's society is a democracy. This is a subtle but important distinction. The question is, will Neil Blomkamp pick up on this distinction? The fear is that Sony Columbia Pictures will lean in to the political success of the Trump re-election and not the nuances of Heinlein's novel. We will see.
An I Am Legend sequel is coming? The Will Smith starring, post-apocalyptic a href="../vidrev//film08.html#legend">I Am Legend (2007) is in the works. I Am Legend was the third version of the Richard Matheson's classic 1954 novel I Am Legend to hit the biog screen : the first starred Vincent Price (The Last Man on Earth arguably the most faithful adaption – the 'monsters' were an SF vampire variant) and the second Charlton Heston (Omega Man -- the 'monsters' were deformed plague survivors)… or the fourth if you count the straight to DVD I Am Omega. I Am Legend (2007) did rather well at the box office. It is being written by the original film’s co-writer Akiva Goldsman… However, given the 2007 film's ending, which implied Wil Smith survived, it is difficult to see how he can be in it…
A UFO conspiracy thriller has been bought by Apple for an undisclosed eight-figure deal. Joseph (Tron: Legacy (2010), Oblivion (2013)) Kosinski is directing. Apparently it will have an All The President's Men riff and is based on the 'real-life' claims of David Grusch who testified before Congress that the government has been studying the spacecraft and bodies of aliens, while also suppressing the information from reaching the public… (sigh… but it good make for an entertaining film). The film is reportedly the story of two men working in national security who uncover a secret program to recover and reverse-engineer crashed UAP’s (unidentified aerial phenomena – the UFO re-brand). Reportedly, former United States Air Force officer David Grusch has been acting as a consultant for the film…
A Hancock sequel may be coming? The Will Smith starring super-hero take Hancock (2008) may be getting a sequel. Years ago, in 2012, Hancock director, Peter Berg, did let slip that he wanted to make a sequel. It now looks this project is further along as the word is that they are scouting for the cast…
Bong ( Snowpiercer) Joon-ho's next live action after Mickey 17 is to be a horror! The Parasite director's next will be a marine animation (budget said to be around £64 million (US$52m) – about a third on Mickey 17 and the most expensive animated film in Korean history) and is now half completed, but his next live action film will be a horror. It will be action-horror set in Seoul’s tube (metro) subway network, and apparently he's been thinking about it since 2001. And that's all we know (for now). ++++ We have a standalone article on Mickey 17 here.
Director Joe Wright's next film will be the artificial intelligence (AI) thriller Alignment. The film concerns a finance company's, Lamda's, latest AI that begins manipulating global markets and stoking international conflict. A principled board member and an out of his depth software engineer must race to convince their profit-obsessed colleagues to shut down their creation before it triggers a globally catastrophic event. [; The British director is known for Pride & Prejudice (2005), Atonement (2007), Anna Karenina (2012), and Darkest Hour (2017). Natan Dotan's script for Alignment has reportedly been bought for US$3.25 million (£4m). Fifth Season is the production company behind the film and it appreciates that AI is garnering much public interest with much development the past three years. Reportedly, it is fast-tracking production on this film.
The Magic: The Gathering sees another attempt to make it to the big screen. The trading card game Magic was created in 1993. It currently sees a revenue stream of around US$1 billion (£1.22bn) a year from around 50 million players. There have been a number of attempts to turn it into a film. This latest one comes from a team-up between Hasbro Entertainment and Legendary Entertainment.
And finally…
Short video clips (short films, other vids and trailers) that might tickle your fancy….
Short SF Film: Don't as Wit ws! You can see the trailer here.
Short SF Film: What is the weirdest film ever made? Moid Moidelhoff over at Media Death Cult asks this question over three days of weed-enhanced film watching. He comes up with a few recommendations and also asks cult members to provide their suggestions in the 'comments' (worth having a skim). In the process, he scares himself sh*tless and has a nervous breakdown… But he comes up with some interesting choices including a previous film by the folk behind the Hugo-winning Everything, Everywhere, All at Once and also the best killer tyre film of all time. But as Moid said to your mother last night, 'we're done with rubber'… You can see the 21 minute video here.
Want more? See last season's video clip recommendations here.
For a reminder of the top films in 2024 (and earlier years) then check out our top Science Fiction Films annual chart. This page is based on the weekly UK box office ratings over the past year up to Easter. You can use this page if you are stuck for ideas hiring a DVD for the weekend.
For a forward look as to film releases of the year see our film release diary.
Summer 2025
Television News
The Last of Us season 2 has just launched. In case you missed it, season 2 of the award-winning, post-apocalyptic, fungal zombie series just dropped on Max a couple of days before we posted this season's news page. You can see the trailer here.
Murderbot (season one?) starts soon on Apple TV. We have been waiting for this Based on the brilliant Martha Wells novels, it concerns a security android that struggles with emotions and free will while balancing dangerous missions and desire for isolation, evading detection of its self-hacking as it finds its place as it enjoys hours of TV. You can see the trailer here.
The most streamed TV show in the US was The Big Bang Theory. The sitcom averaged 265.5 episodes per viewer on Max or 29.1 billion minutes of total viewing of the show's 279 episodes. Related news previously posted elsewhere on this site includes:
The Big Bang Theory may have a new spin-off series! Max is reportedly considering a spin-off based on the Kevin Sussman’s Stuart Bloom, comic shop owner character. It is tentatively titled Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. Lauren Lapkus (Stuart's girlfriend Denise), Brian Posehn (Bert Kibbler) and John Ross Bowie (Barry Kripke) are reported as being potentially onboard should the series be green-lit.
The summer's new series, Wycaro 339 may be science fiction? Screenwriter, producer, and director George Vincent Gilligan Jr. (The X-Files, Hancock, Breaking Bad) is behind the series but has kept details of the new series are being kept confidential. Rumour has it that it may concern aliens in disguise… but that's just the rumour. What is know is that 10 episodes have been shot. It is due to be released on Apple TV+.
Silo has been renewed for a third and fourth season. Apple TV+ says that the fourth season will bring the story arc to a close. The series is based Hugh Howey’s 'Wool' novel trilogy. It concerns the last ten thousand people on Earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and those who try to find out face fatal consequences. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will. When the first season aired Apple realised that they were onto a hit and it was quickly renewed. ++++ You can see the season 2 trailer here.
Creature Commandos has been renewed for a second season. The DC Studios series with Warner Brothers and streamed on Max has had a seven-episode first season. You can see the first season trailer here.
Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man has been renewed for a second season. The Disney Plus animation re-imagines the origin of Peter Parker, placing him in an uneasy mentorship with villain Norman Osborn. (Season one trailer here.)
Dune: Prophecy has been renewed for a second season. The HBO/Max's Dune prequel series attracted 15 million views for its debut episode in November (2024). Dune: Prophecy is set 10,000 years before the birth of Paul Atreides and concerns the formation of the mystical Bene Gesserit sisterhood as told through the tragic events of two siblings from the disgraced Harkonnen royal family. It is adapted from Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson’s 2012 novel, Sisterhood of Dune. You can see the season 1 trailer here.
Paradise has been renewed for a second season. Several episodes into Paradise's such have been the viewing figures on Hulu, that this SF political thriller has been renewed. You can see the season 1 trailer here.
Squid Game sees its third and final season air in June (2025). In the west, the show is Netflix’s number one non-English language series. Season three is set to drop 27th June 2025. You can see the season 2 trailer here.
The Rings of Power sees its third season likely to air in August/September 2026. It is currently in pre-production at Shepperton Studios, London. Prime Video is giving it a big budget. Meanwhile, you can see the season 2 trailer here.
The Sandman is to end with season 2. The first season debuted in August 2022 but was not renewed until November that year. The move is possibly connected to the allegations of Neil Gaiman's behaviour with women but its first season had a focus on the character of Dream, and there is little left in the original comics story left to tell. The series is made by Warner Bros. Television for Netflix and is expensive. (Trailer here)
House of the Dragon season 3 sees James Norton join the cast. He will play the character Ormund Hightower who has been referenced a number of times but not seen. James Norton is known for Happy Valley, Grantchester, War & Peace and The Nevers.
One Piece season 2 will see new cast members. Rigo Sanchez, Yonda Thomas and James Hiroyuki Liao will play Dragon, Igaram and Ipponmatsu respectively.&bsp; The series is set in a seafaring world, a young pirate captain sets out with his crew to attain the title of Pirate King, and to discover the mythical treasure known as 'One Piece'. (Trailer here.)
Lanterns is to see Ulrich Thomsen play a super-villain. Ulrich (Counterpart, The Blacklist) Thomsen will play Sinestro, a former Green Lantern turned rogue. The character first appeared in the Green Lantern comic in 1961. The forthcoming series concerns new recruit John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and Lantern legend Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler), two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, Earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland… The series comes from HBO in association with Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios.
Silvia Moreno-Garcia’s novel The Daughter of Doctor Moreau is to be a TV series. The novel The Daughter of Doctor Moreau is a retelling of the classic Island of Dr. Moreau by H. G. Wells from the perspective of his coming-of-age daughter, Carlota. Silvia Moreno-Garcia is one of the adaptation's producers.
The Boys From Brazil is to be a Netflix series. The Ira Levin 1976 novel was made into a film in 1978 starring Gregory Peck and Laurence Olivier. It concerned Nazi hunter Yakov Liebermann who receives a tip that the Nazi Dr. Josef Mengele is alive and living under an assumed name in Brazil. Liebermann travels to the South American country to track down the so called “Angel of Death,” only to discover a sinister bioscience conspiracy at work… Peter Morgan (who did The Crown) is behind the new series that will see Jeremy (The Succession) Strong star. You can see the 1978 film trailer here.
Dungeons & Dragons: The Forgotten Realms is to be a Netflix series. Drew Crevello is its show-runner and pilot scriptwriter. Shawn ( Stranger Things) Levy is also on the production team. Hasbro Entertainment will make the series.
Tomb Raider series may see Sophie (Game of Thrones) Turner lead. She is in lone to play Lara Croft in the forthcoming series for Amazon Prime.
A new vampire comedy series is in the works. Fox Entertainment is making the series which concerns a resolute 25-year-old vampire who struggles with running the family business for his deadly and overpowering vampire parents while trying to chase his dream to become an actor… The series is as yet untitled.
Arcane is to have a number of spin-off series. The Netflix animation series is having a number of spin-offs planed but none are in production. You can see the season 2 trailer here.
Pacific Drive survival video game may be a TV series. The PlayStation 5 and Windows game was Created by Cassandra Dracott Pacific Drive is a retro-punk-style driving and survival game set to an experimental electronic music soundtrack that challenges players to escape a surreal and abandoned exclusion zone with their car as their only companion in a dark and chilling world created by accident by a technology company. The game was short-listed for Best Debut Indie Game at the 2024 Game Awards and won Best Gameplay at the 2024 BIG Festival, where it was also short-listed for Best Game. Atomic Monster is behind the TV series but it has yet to find a network or streaming platform.
Beyond: Two Souls video game may be a TV series. The 2013 game's plot concerns Jodie Holmes, a young woman with extraordinary supernatural abilities who becomes entangled in a web of government conspiracies and otherworldly forces. Connected to a mysterious entity named Aiden, Jodie must navigate both military exploitation and otherworldly threats while discovering the true nature of her powers… Within half a decade 2.8 million copies of the game had been sold. (Video game trailer here.)
Land of the Giants may be re-booted… ? Yes, with Lost in Space we have been here before in 2014 when Legendary sought to remake the series… and Netflix ran it (2018-2021). Now, Akiva Goldsman – co-creator of Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – wants to remake three other Allen Irwin series: Land of the Giants, Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea and The Time Tunnel. Legendary are also behind these reboots.
Summer 2025
Publishing & Book Trade News
Britain's publishing scene in 2024 – mostly good news. Good news certainly on the e-book front as for the first time the UK's big six publishers all reported e-book growth by volume: together sales rose 5.8% to 46.2 million e-units, though this was not as great as 2020's e-book sales (that were arguably fuelled by the CoVID-19 lockdowns). Hachette (which includes Orion's SF imprint Gollancz among much else) sold the most e-books. Penguin Random House and it sold more e-books domestically last year than HarperCollins, Pan Macmillan, Simon & Schuster (S&S) and Bloomsbury put together. Amazon was responsible for selling 90% of total consumer market (TCM – which excludes things like academic journal subscriptions) e-books in the UK, and as a guide the previous year (2023) UK consumer digital revenue was £292m (US$356m). The big six were possibly selling a UK e-book share of getting on for 40% of the TCM.
First quarter 2025 sees a flat book market for UK. Sales (through Nielsen BookScan’s Total Consumer Market) were £392.2 million (US$478m), up only 0.1% on the first quarter of 2024 but volume sales are down 2.1% in the same period – nearly 900,000 units.
Horror first quarter boom in UK. In the first quarter of 2025, it is up over a third (37%) in value against the same period in 2024 to £1.78 million (US$2.17m) and volume is up 18% to nearly 161,000 copies. However, it needs to be said that the way BookScan categorises horror is not perfect, however the strength of the growth is so strong that this cannot be anything other than good news.
Books are exempt from US tariffs. Well, that's one advantage of having a President who reads little and writes with a marker pen… However, the situation is so (ahem) fluid that it is probably best to double-check should, and when, you need this information…
British independent publishers are seeing apparently random book returns from Europe. Yes, Brexit is the gift that keeps on giving. The European Union's new General Product Safety Regulations (GPSR) require distributors into Europe to meet risk assessment, documentation and labelling requirements, as well as having a named representative in the EU to vouch for them. And, of course we all know that the pen is mightier than the sword, so books pose considerable risk..! Small independent British publishers are seeing some of their books returned. Which get sent back and which let through appears to be random… And so it goes.
The UK government's Artificial Intelligence consultation upsets authors and publishers. The government's preferred option is to make an artificial intelligence (AI) training exemption allowing AI to be trained on books. Contrary to both copyright and GDPR (General Data Protection Regulations) publishers and authors have to actively opt-out of having their products used for AI training: the requirement should be for AI tech to seek to get publishers to opt-in to training. One publisher commentator said that, "I can think of no government policy in any other sector that makes a citizen or business proactively opt out of the market – a corner shop from which you can steal, unless they post a message saying you must not." But this 'preferred' option, is not the worst in the consultation: another gets rid of copyright altogether for AI training. The UK's creative industries' annual value is estimated at £126 billion (US$154bn). Meanwhile the UK House of Lords (the nation's second Parliamentary chamber) wants to see copyright protection for intellectual property enhanced and this support is cross-party with Labour (current government) peers voting contrary to the government's preferred line, and the Conservative peers voting for copyright protection despite being told to do nothing. In 1710 Britain became the first country to operate a copyright law under Queen Anne. David Salariya noted that the 1988 Copyright Act was already failing before AI came into the picture, and instead of fixing it, the UK government is accelerating its collapse. SF author and Nobel winner Kazuo Ishiguro has joined calls for the UK government to “reconsider and change course.” He also said, “If someone wants to take a book I’ve written and turn it into a TV series, or to print a chapter of it in an anthology, the law clearly states they must first get my permission and pay me,” he said. He continued: “To do otherwise is theft. So why is our government now pushing forward legislation to make the richest, most dominant tech companies in the world exceptions? At the dawn of the AI age, why is it just and fair – why is it sensible – to alter our time-honoured copyright laws to advantage mammoth corporations at the expense of individual writers, musicians, film-makers and artists?” ++++ See also later on in the General Science section an item of the UK AI action plan.
The UK government's Artificial Intelligence consultation upsets journalists and news publishers. Something rarely seen: never before seen, a campaign wrap around UK newspapers across the political spectrum: from The Sun to The Mirror and that's the nationals: some local papers are in on this too! The 'Make It Fair' newspaper campaign is organised by the News Media Association (NMA) and backed by the Society of Editors (SOE). Baroness Beeban Kidron, who has been lobbying in the House of Lords against the Government's proposals, puts the value of UK creatives' intellectual property at £126bn-a-year (US$1.54bn)!
Britain's Society of Authors surveyed views on UK proposed artificial intelligence consultation. The government wants authors to active 'opt out' of AI using their works for training, which of course begs the question as to how an auther is supposed to learn that their work will be used for training? The survey revealed that 96% of authors believe an opt-out system would have a negative impact on the creative sector. Yet, 58% of respondents were concerned that preventing their website being ‘crawled’ or ‘scraped’ for machine learning by opting out could negatively affect their discoverability online. Further, 72% believe that their work opportunities as a creator have been negatively impacted by generative AI. Regardong AI generally, 11% are more optimistic than a year ago, 20% are neutral, but 69% are more pessimistic.
The UK government joins US in not signing Paris Artificial Intelligence statement. The international AI summit was held in February (2025). Ahead of this summit 34,396 creators (authors, muscicians etc) from all cultural fields in France signed a petition, launched by four collection agencies and published by the daily newspaper, Le Parisien, expressing their concern over copyright and the future of their professions. The US did not sign because it did not want to see the emerging AI field hampered by regulation and the UK because it wants AI to have access to creators' intellectual property for training purposes.
The The Authors Guild in the USA has launched a scheme whereby authors can certify that their work has not been written with the aid of artificial intelligence (AI). They hope the scheme will eventually be expanded to non-Guild members. Will this scheme work? Well, it all depends on whether or not you think that any author might lie… Perish the thought.
US states are trying to prevent Trump dismantling the Institute of Museum and Library Services which supports US libraries. 21 states have jointly filed a lawsuit. Meanwhile, the Institute of Museum and Library Services has put staff on leave. The states are arguing that the steep cuts at the Institute and at two other small agencies (Minority Business Development Agency and the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service) violate both the Constitution and other federal laws related to spending, usurping Congress’s power to decide how federal funds are spent. The Institute has a budget of nearly US$290 million (£238m). It provides funding to libraries, museums and archives in every state and territory.
A new fantasy imprint has been launched by FairyLoot and Transworld. The new imprint was launched at the London Book Fayre. It will discover and publish “bold new voices that “push the boundaries of fiction.” It will feature a select number of jointly curated projects, and all titles will be published in physical format across the trade as well as digitally in audio-book and e-book formats.
A new SF/F imprint has been launched by Bloomsbury. Called Bloomsbury Archer, it will have both British (will be led by Vicky Leech Mateos as Publishing Director) and USA (led by Noa Wheeler in her new role as Publishing Director and Erica Barmash in her new role as Vice President, Marketing and Publicity). Archer” refers to the existing Bloomsbury emblem, Diana, goddess of the hunt, referencing the imprint’s pursuit of the very best storytelling and new stars.
Spotify boosts ins science fiction/fantasy (SF/F). Spotify ’s Audiobooks in Premium offering gives subscribers a monthly allowance of up to 15 hours of audiobook listening time. Meanwhile, listeners without a Premium subscription can buy audiobooks separately. Podium Entertainment and independent publisher Crooked Lane Books have partnered with Spotify to bring a range of new audiobooks to Premium subscribers. Podium specialises in Science Fiction, Fantasy and Romance and is making its audiobook catalogue available through more retail platforms.
Julia Donaldson takes over from J. K. Rowling to become the UK’s all-time top author by sales volume. Julia Donaldson's, The Gruffalo has boosted her sales. 3.1 million copies were sold in 2024 through Nielsen BookScan’s Total Consumer Market (TCM), moving over two million more units than Rowling during the past 12 months. Julia Donaldson's lifetime sales now stand at 48.6 million units, against J. K. Rowling’s 48 million. However, in terms of value, Rowling retains her crown having lifetime earnings of £390.5 million (US$476.5m): £150m (US$18.3m) more than Julia Donaldson. Donaldson is also on course to cross the £250m (US$305m) TCM barrier in 2025. (The TCM represents public sales though bookshops and online retailers: it excludes things like academic journal subscriptions.)
Brendan Durkin becomes Gollancz editorial director. Brendan has been with Gollancz since 2015. he has worked in Brandon Sanderson, Joe Abercrombie and Andrzej Sapkowski titles, as well as leading the publishing of the literary estates of Sir Terry Pratchett and Frank Herbert. He also launched Gollancz’s direct-to-consumer publishing programme, The Gollancz Emporium, producing deluxe special editions of Dune, Neuromancer, The Dispossessed by Ursula K. Le Guin, The Name of the Wind and The Lies of Locke Lamora. This is a key time for Gollancz which marks it centenary in 2027.
George Orwell gets £2 coin from the Royal Mint to coincide with the 75th anniversary of the Nineteen Eighty-Four and Animal Farm author's death. The coin has a Nineteen Eighty-Four with a camera eye on one side and the inscription "Big Brother is watching you".
The Haskell Free Library and Opera House introduces formal border crossing. The library and opera house between Stanstead, Quebec, and Derby Line, Vermont, deliberately straddles the US-Canada border in a symbolic gesture of closeness and co-operation between the two countries. The library’s entrance is on the Vermont side. Previously, Canadian visitors were able to enter using the sidewalk and entrance on the American side but were encouraged to bring documentation. The opera house sees the audience in the US and the performers on stage in the Canadian half. Under the new rules Canadians will need to go through a formal border crossing before entering the library.
Neil Gaiman has five more women accuse him of seΧual misconduct. This is in addition to the original three last summer which brings the total to eight.
Publishers of Neil Gaiman have cancelled nearly all his new ventures. HarperCollins, Marvel, and W.W. Norton confirmed that they do not have future books planned with the author. It is unclear if Gaiman, the author of nearly 50 books that have sold more than 50 million combined copies worldwide, has any new forthcoming titles currently under contract. Previously announced was the cancellation of the film adaptation of The Graveyard Book. This follows allegations of inappropriate behaviour to women. Gaiman himself has said (January 2025), "Some of the horrible stories now being told simply never happened, while others have been so distorted from what actually took place that they bear no relationship to reality. I am prepared to take responsibility for any missteps I made. I’m not willing to turn my back on the truth, and I can't accept being described as someone I am not, and cannot and will not admit to doing things I didn't do. In the main, fellow SF professionals and members of the community have distanced themselves from Gaiman and his actions, many with compassion for the women involved whose number has increased since the summer.
One in six UK booksellers have been harassed! One in six bookshop staffers across the bookselling trade have experienced abuse or harassment from customers, according to new research from the Booksellers Association. Around 6% of respondents have been bullied by staff, with 1% receiving abuse and/or harassment, and 16% of respondents have received abuse and/or harassment from customers, with 5% having been bullied and 2% having experienced violence.
Mark Hodder names Rebellion as the publisher that buried his novel. Reportedly, his novel A Dark and Subtle Light was due for and October but cancelled the book when its commissioning editor left the company. Apparently, they also forgot to remove the Amazon listing. Mark would like to publish it elsewhere but it is said that Rebellion will not allow him to on the grounds that he has already been paid as it was a work-for-hire deal. So it would seem that this novel may never see the light of day.
Amazon dispute with Bloomsbury settled. The dispute, which concerned Bloomsbury's contract with Amazon that needed renewal (the previous contract's term had ended). Amazon UK had threatened to stop selling Bloomsbury print titles in the UK, Europe and Australia and its Kindle titles worldwide if the contract collapsed. Bloomsbury is known for publishing J. K. Rowling and Sarah J. Maas. Amazon has had contract disputes before with or publishers, largely centred around e-book terms. It pulled buy buttons from Macmillan titles in 2010 and took different actions against Hachette in 2014.
Del Rey acquires major new romantasy from Thea Guanzon. Tusk Love by Thea Guanzon, author of The Hurricane Wars, is based on an aspect of the live-stream tabletop role-playing game (RPG) Critical Role: Critical Role is a popular RPG. Tusk Love stand-alone romantasy novel. The concept for the book comes from Critical Role’s second campaign, in which the adventurers visited a bookshop where one of the characters, Jester Lavorre (played by Laura Bailey), went looking for romance novels and came across one called Tusk Love. Del Rey UK, an is imprint of Penguin Random House, and Tusk Love UK rights were acquired from Del Rey USA. The book is expected to be out this summer.
Solaris acquires major new romantasy from Sylvain Neuvel. The Many looks the events that follow when a small meteorite lands on Earth and something from it attaches itself to a tick – when that tick bites a human who in turns longs to bite others, it sets in motion a growing hive-mind attempting to fight off the worst impulses of humanity in a tale that explores seΧ. The Many is expected to be out in Spring 2026. Sylvain Neuvel is the author of The Last of Me and For the First Time, Again.
Simon & Schuster buys debut romantasy novel from Tzeyi Koay in six-figure deal. Simon & Schuster (UK) and Atria Books Australia acquired world rights for two books. A Curse Carved in Ink sees a biseΧual love triangle and looks at generational trauma through the prism of Chinese mythology.
Gollancz buys a debut dystopian trilogy from Holly D Ahearne. Dark Isles follows a healer on an undercover mission to the mysterious Dark Isle. She quickly finds herself swept away by the idyllic women’s world, where misandry is mandatory. The trilogy is based on the short story 'Etanidrobus' that won the Orwell Society ’s Dystopian Fiction Prize.
Bloomsbury UK wins queer gothic fantasy. Cassidy Ellis Salter's trilogy that begins with These Shattered Spires goes to Bloomsbury following an auction at the London Book Fayre. The Italian language rights have already gone to Fazi and Polish to Jaguar. The first in the trilogy The first book in the series will be published in the British Isles in March 2026. The trilogy is set in a world where ghosts live in mirrors, dead nuns stalk the corridors and magic is real but comes with the price of pain. When the king dies, protagonists Taro, Nixie, Alix and Elliot are thrown into a battle for the fifth tower. If they don’t find an escape, they ’ll be battling the worst monsters they can imagine – each other
Asimov's novel The Caves of Steel is being adapted for a film… Finally ! The story is in our film news section.
Silvia Moreno-Garcia’s novel The Daughter of Doctor Moreau to be a TV series. The story is in our television news section.
And finally, some of the spring's book or author-related videos…
Is Neuromancer any good? This 1984 classic by William Gibson galvanised cyberpunk SF. Grammaticus Books takes a deep dive into Neuromancer concluding that it was very influential (including on the real world) but was it any good? (Warning – Grammaticus credits Neuromancer with coining the term 'cyberspace' but Gibson actually used it a couple of year's earlier in his short 'Burning Chrome' (1982).) Before you watch the vid, if you have read Neuromancer what score out of ten would you give it? You can see the 17-minute video here.
Fritz Leiber's Our Lady of Darkness (1978) reviewed. Another Grammaticus Books video. You can see the video here.
Summer 2025
Forthcoming SF Books
The End of Eternity by Isaac Asimov, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
Gold by Isaac Asimov, Harper Fiction, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
Magic by Isaac Asimov, Harper Fiction, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
The Study of Human Life by Joshua Bennett, Bloomsbury, £9.99, pbk, ISBN: 978-1-526-664532.
Dissolution by Nicholas Binge, Harper Voyager, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
The Illustrated Man by Ray Bradbury, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
The Martian Chronicles by Ray Bradbury, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
Whalesong by Miles Cameron, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61509-9.
Every Version Of You by Grace Chan, Verve Books, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-857-30915-0.
Picks and Shovels by Cory Doctorow, Head of Zeus, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-804-54783-0.
The Third Rule of Time Travel by Philip Fracassi, Orbit, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52308-8.
Star Wars: The Mask of Fear by Alexander Freed, Del Rey, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-91942-4.
Metro 2035 by Dmitry Glukhovsky, Gollancz, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62810-5.
The Frozen People by Elly Griffiths, Quercus, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-43333-3.
A Short History of the Future by Liam Hogan, Northodox Press, £9.99 pbk/£2.99 eBook, ISBN: 978-1-915-17947-0.
Star Wars: The Acolyte: Wayseeker by Justina Ireland, Del Rey, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-91947-9.
Never Let Me Go by Kazuo Ishiguro, Faber, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-571-39086-1.
The Stardust Grail by Yume Kitasei, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
The Dream Hotel by Laila Lalami, Bloomsbury, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN: 978-1-526-68519-3.
The Armoured Dark by Megan E. O’Keefe, Orbit, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52634-8.
Some Body Like Me by Lucy Lapinska, Gollancz, £15.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62303-2.
The Quiet by Barnaby Martin, Macmillan, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-05148-9.
Marvel: Black Panther: The Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda by Suyi Davies Okungbowa, Del Rey, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-91427-6.
The Rest is Death by James Oswald, James Oswald, £20, hrdbk, ISBN: 978-1-472-29888-1.
Esperance by Adam Oyebanji, Quercus, £10.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-43709-6.
The Perfect Stranger by Brian Pinkerton, Flame Tree Press, £12.95 / Can$21.95 / US$16.95, pbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58896-7.
One Yellow Eye by Leigh Radford, Nightfire, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-04827-4.
Frankenstein Rex by Adam Roberts, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61773-4.
Kyoto by Joe Robertson & Joe Murphy, Faber, £12.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-40048-9.
Fable For the End of the World by Ava Reid, Del Rey, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-94830-1.
Blightfall by Brandon Sanderson & Janci Patterson, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61729-1.
Idolatry by Aditya Sudarshan, Flame Tree Press, £12.95 / Can$21.95 / US$16.95, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58851-6.
The Revelation Space Collection: Volume 1 by Alastair Reynolds, Gollancz, £16.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61192-3.
The Sea Eternal by Emery Robin, Orbit, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51940-1.
Star Wars: Tempest Breaker (High Republic) by Cavan Scott, Del Rey, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-91936-3.
Made For You by Jenna Satterthwaite, Verve Books, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-857-30909-9
The Thinning by Inga Simpson, Sphere, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-751-57859-1.
Burnout by Jonathan Sims, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62071-0.
Star Wars: Trials of the Jedi (High Republic) by Charles Soule, Del Rey, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-94553-9.
Bee Speaker by Adrian Tchaikovsky, Head of Zeus, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-90145-6.
The Last Murder at the End of the World by Stuart Turton, Bloomsbury, £9.99, pbk, ISBN: 978-1-526-67924-6.
Judge Dredd: A Better World by Williams et al., Teachers vs Aliens vs the Kids! by Steve Williams, Farrago, £8.99, pbk, ISBN: 978-1-788-42537-7. The Spanner in the Works by Connie Willis, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62420-6.
Teachers vs Aliens vs the Kids! by Steve Williams, Farrago, £8.99, pbk, ISBN: 978-1-788-42537-7.
The Spanner in the Works by Connie Willis, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62420-6.
Summer 2025
Forthcoming Fantasy Books
Untitled Rivers of London novel by Ben Aaronovitch, Gollancz, £15.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22672-2.
The Devils by Joe Abercrombie, Gollancz, £16.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-399-60357-7.
Broken Souls and Bones by L. J. Andrews, Michael Joseph, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-241-72993-9.
Cage of Starlight by Jules Arbeaux, Hodderscape, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
A Song of Legends Lost by M. H. Ayinde, Orbit, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52530-3.
A Drop of Corruption by Robert Jackson Bennett, Hodderscape, £22, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Gifted & Talented by Olivie Blake, Tor, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-01137-7.
The Hidden Queen by Peter V. Brett, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
Slaying the Vampire Conqueror by Carissa Broadbent, Bramble, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-05173-1.
The Sun Blessed Prince by Lindsey Byrd, Tor, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-04690-4.
Once Was Willem by M. R. Carey, Orbit, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51944-9
The Last Soul Among Wolves by Melissa Caruso, Orbit, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52529-7.
Paris Celestial by Alice O. Chao, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
The Nightblood Prince by Molly X. Chang, Gollancz, £15.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-63022-1.
The Crimson Moth by Kristern Ciccerelli, Magpie, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
Idolfire by Grace Curtis, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Damned by Genevieve Cogman, Tor, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-08382-8.
Isabella Nagg and the Pot of Basil by Oliver Darkshire, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Queen B by Juno Dawson, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
The Malevolent Eight: The Bad, The Worse And The Wicked by Sebastien de Castell, Quercus, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-44092-8.
Witchlight by Susan Dennard, Tor, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-03035-8.
A Darkness Returns by Raymond E. Feist, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
A Fate So Cold by Amanda Foody & C. L. Herman, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61216-6.
The Bone Raiders by Jackson Ford, Orbit, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52381-1.
Silver Elite by Dani Francis, Del Rey, £19.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-93535-6.
The Knight and the Moth by Rachel Gillig, Orbit, £19.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52296-8.
A Reign of Rose by Kate Golden, Quercus, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-43414-9.
The Voice of the Wretched by Kester Grant, Magpie, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
The Bright Sword by Lev Grossman, Penguin, £12.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-95162-0.
A Steep and Savage Path by J. J. A. Harwood, Magpie, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Princess of Blood by Sarah Hawley, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62699-6.
The Devil’s Playbook by Markus Heitz, Arcadia, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-42496-6.
I Kissed A Werewolf and I Liked It by Cat Hepburn, Wildfire, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-035-41988-3.
The Articulations by Eliza Henry-Jones, September, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-914-61385-2.
The Raven Scholar by Antonia Hodgson, Hodderscape, £22, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
What Monstrous Gods by Rosamund Hodge, Magpie, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
Cursed Under London by Gabby Hutchinson-Crouch, Farrago, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-788-42505-6.
The Gentleman and His Vowsmith by Rebecca Ide, Tor, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-05288-2.
A Curse Carved in Bone by Danielle L. Jensen, Del Rey, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-91646-1.
The Windweaver by Julie Johnson, Michael Joseph, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-241-69473-2.
Faithbreaker by Hannah Kaner, Harper Voyager, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
The God and the Gwisin by Sophie Kim, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Paladin's Grace by T. Kingfisher, Orbit, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52431-3.
Paladin’s Strength by T. Kingfisher, Orbit, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52433-7.
Paladin’s Hope by T. Kingfisher, Orbit, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52435-1.
Paladin’s Faith by T. Kingfisher, Orbit, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52437-5.
Empire of the Damned by Jay Kristoff, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
The Last Vigilant by Mark A. Latham, Orbit, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52449-8.
Aftertaste by Daria Lavelle, Bloomsbury, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-526-68394-6.
The Book That Broke The World by Mark Lawrence, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
The Book That held Her Heart by Mark Lawrence, Harper Voyager, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Love, SeΧ & Frankenstein by Caroline Lea, Michael Joseph, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-241-49301-4.
Spellbound by Georgia Leighton, Transworld, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-857-50591-0.
A Forgery of Fate by Elizabeth Lim, Hodderscape, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Bad Graces by Kyrie McCauley, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
What If… Wanda Maximoff and Peter Parker Were Siblings? A Scarlet Witch & Spider-Man Story by Seanan McGuire, Penguin, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-94660-2.
A Testimony of Blood by Rogba Payne, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61216-6.
Paved With Good Intentions by Peter McLean, Quercus, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-43716-4.
Elphie: A Wicked Childhood by Gregory Maguire, Headline, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-41639-4.
The Tainted Khan by Taran Matharu, Harper Voyager, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Dragon Rider by Taran Matharu, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
A Witch's Guide To Magical Innkeeping by Sangu Mandanna, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
The Lady of the Lake by Jean Menzies, Michael Joseph, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-241-67569-4.
The Seventh Veil of Salome by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Quercus, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-43102-5.
Gods & Monsters Book 4 by Amber V. Nicole, Headline Eternal, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-035-41459-8.
In Universes by Emet North, Penguin, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-95407-2.
Buried Deep and Other Stories by Naomi Novik, Penguin, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-94706-7.
The Wondrous Lives and Loves of Nella Carter by Brionni Nwosu, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
The Floating World by Axie Oh, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-399-74932-9.
The Rook by Daniel O’Malley, Gollancz, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62172-4.
Stiletto by Daniel O’Malley, Gollancz, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62175-5.
Blitz by Daniel O’Malley, Gollancz, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62166-3.
In Waiting by Daniel O’Malley, Gollancz, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62169-4.
Forged by Beth Overmyer, Flame Tree Press, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58950-6.
Holy Terrors by Margaret Owen, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Homegrown Magic by Jamie Pacton & Rebecca Podos, Penguin, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-95111-8.
When the Moon Hatched by Sarah A. Parker, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
The Expanded Earth by Mikey Please, Corsair, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-472-15834-5.
The Deathly Grimm by Kathryn Purdie, Magpie, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Six Wild Crowns by Holly Race, Orbit, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52266-1.
Spells, Strings and Forgotten Things by Breanne Randall, Head of Zeus, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-035-91220-9.
Reigncloud Palace by Philippa Rice, Michael Joseph, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-241-73457-5.
Rebel in the Deep by Katee Robert, Del Rey, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-91721-5.
Lore of the Wilds by Analeigh Sbrana, Magpie, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
Masterpiece in Death by Megan Scott, Magpie, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil by V. E. Schwab, Tor, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-06464-9.
The Lost Story by Me Shaffer, Quercus, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-436358.
Love and other Paradoxes by Catriona Silvey, Harper Voyager, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
The Hatter’s Daughter by W. A. Simpson, Flame Tree Press, £9.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58911-7.
Archangel’s Ascension by Nalini Singh, Gollancz, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62599-9.
Untitled Nalini Singh Psy-Changeling Trinity 1 by Nalini Singh, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62606-4.
The Spice Gate by Prashanth Srivatsa, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
Behooved by M. Stevenson, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
The Dark Feather by Anna Stephens, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
The Listeners by Maggie Stiefvater, Headline, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-40619-7.
The Last Soldier of Nava by Yejin Suh, Magpie, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Tales of the Celestial Kingdom by Sue Lynn Tan, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
The Incandescent by Emily Tesh, Orbit, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52564-8
Sour Cherry by Natalia Theodoridou, Wildfire, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-41614-1.
Shadowstitch by Cari Thomas, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
The Burial Witch by Cari Thomas, Harper Voyager, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Smith of Wooton Major by J. R. R. Tolkien, Harper Fiction, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
Roverandom by J. R. R. Tolkien, Harper Fiction, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
The Shipwright and the Shroudweaver by Rafael Torrubia, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62367-4.
Fallen Gods by Rachel Van Dyken, Bramble, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-05074-1.
The Crimson Crown by Heather Walter, Penguin, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-95198-9.
We Shall Be Monsters by Alyssa Wees, Penguin, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-94181-2.
The Staircase in the Woods by Chuck Wendig, Del Rey, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-91427-6.
Lucy Undying by Kiersten White, Penguin, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-94771-5.
The Prince Without Sorrow by Maithree Wijesekara, Harper Voyager, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
The Whisper of Stars by Cristin Williams, Gollancz, £15.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62303-2.
Wearing The Lion by John Wiswell, Quercus, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-43138-4.
The Gaia Chime by Johnny Worthen, Flame Tree Press, £12.95 / Can$21.95 / US$16.95, pbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58893-6.
Songs of the Mysteries by Janny Wurts, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
Dark Star Burning, Ash Falls White by Amélie Wen Zhao, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
Summer 2025
Forthcoming Non-Fiction SF &
Summer 2025
General Science News
The 2025 Abel Prize goes to the Japanese mathematician Masaki Kashiwara. He has greatly developed an area of mathematical theory of symmetry known as 'representation theory'. He is the first Japanese national – and the first person based outside North America, Europe or Israel – to win the highest of mathematical prizes. He is also known for his development of algebraic analysis, which uses techniques of modern algebra to explain and generalise the structure of differential equations. The Abel Prize was established in 2002 to provide the equivalent of a Nobel prize for mathematicians. Winners receive 7.5 million Norwegian kroner (£586,000 / US$715,000). ++++ Last year's 2024 Abel winner is here.
Britain is losing its science lead, says the House of Lords. In the 20th Century, the UK led the way in the basic sciences of electronics, computing and the biosciences and had the best citation record (the referencing of academic papers by other papers) per pound of government investment in research. But, with some notable exceptions, scientific excellence was not translated into truly large world-leading businesses and of particular concern is the bio-engineering sector. Britain is now losing trained people overseas, to the US, Germany and Singapore among others. There is no clear plan to increase the number of skilled scientists or to have the right policies and regulations in place to enable engineering biology to flourish in the UK the House of Lords (the British government second chamber) report says. Not all funding can come from government. But the Lords' report found that enough private investment was not forthcoming either. Unlike in the US, UK investors expect returns in a few years, rather than the tens of years that innovative companies need for their ideas to really start making money. However, streamlining regulation must not mean deregulation. Some developments can have detrimental effects – the rise of antibiotic resistance for example. (See House of Lords Science & Technology Committee (2025) Don’t fail to scale: seizing the opportunity of engineering biology. House of Lords, London.)
Greenland's icy surface is breaking up faster than thought. British and US scientists have found that in most parts of Greenland, ice crevasses in glaciers are getting deeper and larger – and this is happening more quickly than previously estimated. They think that the processes causing this are experiencing positive-feedback and that the volume of crevasses is not only increasing but accelerating. (See Chudley, T. R. et al (2025) Increased crevassing across accelerating Greenland Ice Sheet margins. Nature geoscience, vol. 18, p148-153.)
The British Government puts forward an artificial intelligence action plan. Artificial intelligence (AI) can cut NHS waiting lists by scheduling better appointments. It allows teachers to personalise their lessons to their children's needs. It can support small businesses with their record-keeping, spot potholes more quickly, and help speed up planning applications.
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector needs to be more environmentally sustainable tech' bodies warn. The Royal Academy of Engineering, the Chartered Institute for IT, and the Institution of Engineering & Technology's report, Engineering Responsible AI: Foundations For Environmentally Sustainable AI, warn that AI is having an increased environmental impact. Data storage in the UK has roughly doubled since 2020 and the data centres used need cooling. Water is an often used coolant and Microsoft is on track to have doubled its water consumption since 2020. But one problem is reporting and it could be that that emissions from Google’s, Microsoft’s, Meta’s and Apple’s data centres could be up to 662% higher than officially reported. The report recommends that the industry: more accurately monitors its environmental impact; design for environmental sustainability; sees that environmental impact be included in the training of AI staff; set standards; and reduce potable water usage for all data centre activities and zero potable water for cooling. Globally, data centre energy consumption could expand by as much as 540 terawatt-hours by 2026, an amount greater than Germany’s total electricity consumption in 2021. Given in England the total public water supply demand deficit is estimated to reach 3,040 million litres per day in 2040 and 4,860 million litres per day in 2050. By 2030, seven regions in England are predicted to be severely water stressed. In the UK, between 2008 and 2022, IT and telecoms e-waste almost doubled. The report concludes that no jurisdiction will be able to solve AI sustainability on its own, but there is an opportunity now for leaders to establish themselves and facilitate collaboration on this global challenge.
Summer 2025
Natural Science News
There is a new insight as to when oxygen-generating photosynthesis, eukaryotes, multi-cellularity, and even life, arose. The researchers looked at the genomes of over 1,000 species of prokaryote and also genes from mitochondria and chloroplasts from diverse eukaryotes. Genes change with time and this can be used to create a sort of molecular clock to date when key evolutionary developments took place. One has to be careful as molecular changes with time are not constant but using many species' genomes can help, as can robust calibration. Here, the authors of this research have an interesting approach to calibration linking it to the great oxidation event. Interesting is their conclusions as to when the key events in evolution -- oxygenic photosynthesis, rise of eukaryotes, and even when life arose -possibly soon after the Late Heavy Bombardment (and maybe even before?). This new work suggests that oxygenic photosynthesis evolved 3.2 billion years ago way before the great oxidation event. The new work also suggests a very early rise of life and that in itself has obvious exobiological implications. (See Deep-time evolution by calibrated molecular clocks.
A second early bird from the age of the dinosaurs has been discovered. In 1861 a Bavarian quarry gave up Archaeopteryx – a surprising discovery of a creature from the age of the dinosaurs, 150 million years old, that gave birth to a radical idea: that today’s birds evolved from dinosaurs! This new specimen, just found in Zhenghe County of Fujian province, in south-eastern China, is also winged and the same age as Archaeopteryx, but this new species – Baminornis zhenghensis – has two features that make it more similar to modern birds: it lacks the long tail seen in raptor dinosaurs and in Archaeopteryx, and its shoulder girdle more closely resembles modern birds, so it is more suited to enabling the creature's wings to flap. This second discovery suggests that proto-birds were already fairly diverse by the Late Jurassic. (See Chen, R. et al (2025) Earliest short-tailed bird from the Late Jurassic of China. Nature, vol. 638, p441-448.)
All modern humans outside of Africa are descended from a European population that lived 45,000–49,000 years ago. Researchers looking at the genome of 45,000-year-old remains conclude that this population inter-bred with Neanderthals and were the ancestors of all non-Africans that date to approximately 45,000–49,000 years ago. We already knew that modern humans inter-bred with Neanderthals 100,000 years ago but it now seems that their decedents went extinct. We also know that all humans today outside of Africa have a few percent of their DNA from Neanderthals. It now seems that these outside of Africa are descended from a European population that lived 45,000–49,000 years ago… (See Sumer, A. P. et al. (2025) Earliest modern human genomes constrain timing of Neanderthal admixture. Nature, vol. 638, p711-717.)
A quarter of freshwater species globally are threatened with extinction study find. Researchers for the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) looking at the threat level to 23,496 freshwater species at risk. Freshwaters support over 10% of all known species, including approximately one-third of vertebrates and one-half of fish species, while only covering less than 1% of the surface of the Earth. The researchers find that that one-quarter are threatened with extinction. Threats include pollution, dams and water extraction, agriculture and invasive species, with overharvesting also driving extinctions. (Sayer, C. A. et al. (2025) One-quarter of freshwater fauna threatened with extinction. Nature, vol.,
European deaths are set to increase with global warming. An European collaboration of scientists led by those at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, have modelled the health impact of warming on European mortality. Deaths (mortality) can decrease with warming due to milder winters. Conversely, it can increase due to heat stress in abnormally warmer summers. The researchers have found that overall, the latter effect exceeds the former. Their results indicates increase mortality with increased warmth and that the mortality excess will take place in Spain, southern France, Italy, Greece, Bulgaria and Romania. Those in the British Isles and northern Europe might even see reduced mortality. In the worst case 1.3 million excess deaths may take place between 2015 and 2099. People older than 65 years will be particularly vulnerable. (See Masselot, P. et al (2025) Estimating future heat-related and cold-related mortality under climate change, demographic and adaptation scenarios in 854 European cities. Nature Medicine.)
Death risks from alcohol are greater than thought and warrant warnings. The US Surgeon General warns that alcohol use is a leading preventable cause of cancer in the United States, contributing to nearly 100,000 cancer cases and about 20,000 cancer deaths each year! Alcohol use is very common – in 2019-2020, 72% of U.S. adults reported they consumed one or more drinks per week, but less than half of U.S. adults are aware of the relationship between alcohol consumption and cancer risk. There is an increased risk for at least seven different types of cancer, including breast (in women), colo-rectum, oesophagus, liver, mouth (oral cavity), throat (pharynx), and voice box (larynx): the more alcohol consumed, the greater the risk of cancer. For certain cancers, like breast, mouth, and throat cancers, evidence shows that this risk may start to increase around one or fewer drinks per day. The Surgeon General wants to see health warnings on alcohol goods. (See Alcohol and Cancer Risk 2025: The U.S. Surgeon General’s Advisory (2025) The US Public Health Service Office of the Surgeon General.)
Globally, over half of all adults could be clinically obese by 2050. Research funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Australian National Health and Britain's Medical Research Council, looked at 1990 to 2021 data to model how obesity has grown over that period and then extended the trends to 2050AD. Their Lancet paper notes that the previously set World Health Organisation 2025 obesity target – no increase between 2010 and 2025 – has already been missed by most countries. China (627 million), India (450 million) and the USA (214 million) will be the countries with the biggest populations of overweight or obese people in 2050. It concludes that because the rise in obesity is forecasted to continue throughout the world, political commitment to transform the diets of all children and adolescents within sustainable global food systems is now urgent. (See GBD 2021 Adolescent BMI Collaborators (2025) Global, regional, and national prevalence of child and adolescent overweight and obesity, 1990–2021, with forecasts to 2050: a forecasting study for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2021. The Lancet, pre-publication.)
An obesity gene has been found thanks to dogs. Obesity is in part cause by environmental (lifestyle) factors and in part genetic ones. By far the most dominant factor is lifestyle/environment as this has spurred the current boom in global obesity (see previous item above) as previous generations of the same gene pool did not have the same degree of obesity. However, there is a genetic factor that can exaggerate the impact of environmental factors as well as be primarily responsible for the minority cases of obesity in previous generations. Dog owners will be well aware that some breeds seem to be continuously hungry and these include Labradors. Natalie Wallis and colleagues have now looked at 241 Labrador retrievers and the propensity for obesity in each. They found that, genetically, the lead canine association was within the gene DENN domain containing 1B (DENND1B). They also looked at the human genome and found that some humans also have this gene. They found that each copy of the alternate allele was associated with about 7% greater body fat. In short, canine genetics identified obesity genes and mechanisms relevant to both dogs and humans. (See Wallis, N., et al. (2025) Canine genome-wide association study identifiesDENND1B as an obesity gene in dogs and humans. Science. Pre-print.)
The best diet for healthy ageing has been elucidated by a big study of 105,015 USA participants over 30 years! And there are no surprises. Higher intakes of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, unsaturated fats, nuts, legumes and low-fat dairy products were linked to greater odds of healthy aging. Conversely, higher intakes of trans fats, sodium (salt), sugary beverages and red or processed meats (or both) are detrimental to healthy living. A moderate intake of animal based foods (white meat not red, some fish, etc) can be further beneficial. There really is nothing here that comes as a surprise. A better-quality diet is beneficial for the prevention of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and premature mortality. The healthiest diet compared with the worst gives people a 2.24 times greater chance of reaching 75 years of age. (See Tessier, A-J, et al (2025) Optimal dietary patterns for healthy aging. Nature Medicine, peer-reviewed and accepted pre-print.)
Measles is spreading in the USA. Measles is spreading in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. US Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, is not enthusiastic about vaccination. Measles' reproductive rate (Ro) is12–18, while that for CoVID-19 at the start of the pandemic was estimated to be about1.4–2.5, and for influenza is about 1–2. How the disease will spread is dependent on States' individual vaccination rates. Maryland, has a 97% measles vaccination rate and so it is unlikely to take hold in such states. For about one and three cases in every 1,000 unvaccinated children measles is fatal.
…And finally this section, the season's SARS-CoV-2 / CoVID-19 science primary research and news roundup.
Raccon dogs a likely possible intermediate source of the CoVID-19 outbreak? The raccoon dog (Nyctereutes procyonoides) has now become a hot contender for being the intermediate source. Raccoon dogs at the Huanan market which is the reasonably certain source of the 2019 outbreak. In 2003 a close match to severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) virus was found in raccoon dogs at a market in Guangdong, China. Since then it has been shown that raccoon dogs can be asymptomatic carriers of SARS-CoV-2. It is also now known that wild raccoon dogs in China are often infected with many viruses that can jump between species. Most researchers agree that SARS-CoV-2 probably originated in Rhinolophus bats living in Yunnan, southern China, and then moved to an intermediate species. However, while raccoon dogs are in the frame, they are not the only possible intermediate species, so the matter has still to be firmly resolved. (See Mallapaty, S. (2025) Did raccoon dogs spark CoVID pandemic? Nature, vol. 639, p14-15.)
SARS-CoV-2 epidemiology has changed with the omicron variant. Epidemiologists, predominantly based in Qatar, have noted that the way CoVID spreads has changed with the omicron variant. Before omicron, people once infected gained considerable immunity from further infection. Since omicron this protection has waned – diminishing within a year – enabling easier re-infection. Transmitability and then immunisation drove the spread of CoVID before omicron but after it immune escape and re-infection dominated. This underscores the need for regular vaccination. (See Chemaitelly, H. et al (2025) Differential protection against SARS-CoV-2 reinfection pre- and post-Omicron. Nature, vol. 639, p1,024-1,031.)
The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has no new SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern. There are no new variants of concern and so the ECDC is now only monitoring variants. All good news.
Related SARS-CoV-2 / CoVID-19 news, previously covered elsewhere on this site, has been listed here on previous seasonal news pages prior to 2023. However, this has become quite a lengthy list of links and so we stopped providing this listing in the news pages and also, with the vaccines for many in the developed and middle-income nations, the worst of the pandemic is over. Instead you can find this lengthy list of links at the end of our initial SARS-CoV-2 briefing here. It neatly charts over time the key research conducted throughout the pandemic.
And finally… A short natural science YouTube video
Could You Survive the Dinosaur Asteroid Extinction? They say to is a good thing to kill two birds with one stone. Well, back in the day there was one stone that killed countless bird ancestors, and their cousin family of species, the dinosaurs. That was an asteroid strike some 66 million years ago. That event used to be known as the K/T extinction with K/T being Cretaceous/Tertiary but K/T became the K/Pg (Cretaceous/Palaeogene) extinction…As said, that event wiped out the dinosaurs. So here’s the thing if you were alive back then, could you have survived the K/T (K/Pg) event? This is the question the wonderful folk over at PBS Eons have asked. You can see their one-hour special episode here.
Summer 2025
Astronomy & Space Science News
The very early Universe might have seen water form? Astrophysicists based at Portsmouth University, UK, have constructed a mathematical model of the first ever stars' supernovae. The early (Population III) stars were purely hydrogen (no helium or heavier elements), very large and so very hot and short-lived, whose lives ended in violent super novae. Their numerical simulations show that the first water in the Universe formed in population III core-collapse and pair-instability supernovae at red-shifts z of around 20, some 100–200 million years after the Big Bang. What this means is that there was water available in the Universe for the first planets and this in turn increases the chance for life possibly arising soon after. (See Whalen, D. J., et al (2025) Abundant water from primordial supernovae at cosmic dawn. Nature Astronomy, Pre-print.)
Dark matter might be explained? At the centre of our galaxy sit huge clouds of positively charged hydrogen, a mystery to scientists for decades because normally the gas is neutral. So, what is supplying enough energy to knock the negatively charged electrons out of them? A trio of British-based astrophysicists have an idea. The energy signatures radiating from this part of our galaxy suggest that there is a constant, roiling source of energy doing just that, and their data says it might come from a much lighter form of dark matter than current models consider? They suggest that annihilating positron-electron pairs that give off the unexplained 511keV (kilo-electron Volt) line seen around the Galactic Centre and that could provide the energy to ionise hydrogen molecules into protons. (See De la Torre Luque, P. et al (2025) Anomalous Ionization in the Central Molecular Zone by Sub-GeV Dark Matter. Physical Reviews Letters, vol. 134, 101001.)
Exo-planet radius gap theory proved? There is an observed scarcity of planets with radii between 1.5 and 2 times Earth's radius: this is the 'small planet radius gap' (also called the Fulton gap). A favoured explanation for this is that in fact planets twice the size or more of Earth have a strong enough gravity to retain hydrogen or helium and so become small Neptunes or exo-Neptunes. However planets smaller than twice the size of Earth do not have the gravity to retain hydrogen and so do not become gas giants but super-Earths. This gives rise to a sudden cut-off in size, hence the apparent 'gap' in planetary radius. Exo-Neptunes that orbit closer to their stars have a slightly different gap as these Neptune-like planets are warmer and so hydrogen and helium loss is easier than with cooler gas giants further away from their star… which brings us to the latest research.
Summer 2025 Long chain carbon molecules have been discovered on Mars! NASA's Curiosity rover in Gale Crater. Since landing in 2012, Curiosity has travelled more than 13 miles (21 kilometers) in Gale. It previously has detected molecules similar to those that make up kerogen on Earth. On Earth, kerogen is formed from the decay and burial of living organic matter, but it can also be formed non-biologically. The latest discovery actually comes from a sample drilled in 2013 and was analysed by Curiosity's Sample Analysis on Mars (SAM) instrument allowing there to be a preliminary announcement in 2015 that there were long-chain organic molecules present.
The Moon had a magma ocean prior to 4,429 million years ago (mya) having formed 4,450 mya, some 140 million years after the Solar system's birth. This new estimate pushes back the estimated age of the Moon over some previous estimates.
The Moon had a magnetic field until 2 billion years ago. Data from China's Chang’e-5 lander show that the Moon had a magnetic field about 10% that of Earth's today about 2 billion years ago. This builds on the results from the Apollo missions' older samples. However, not only do we now have younger samples, now the orientation of the samples can be elucidated and this shows that the Lunar magnetic field wobbled. (See Cai, S., et al. (2024) Persistent but weak magnetic field at Moon’s mid-stage revealed by Chang’e-5 basalt. Science Advances. vol. 11, eadp3333 ) ++++ The Science Fiction connection. Over half a century before Newton's theory of gravity, in his 1608 science fiction novel, Somnium (Dream), Johannes Kepler considered that “the causes of the ocean tides seem to be the…Moon attracting the ocean waters by a certain force similar to magnetism.”
Blue Ghost probe lands on the Moon. This is the second only successful commercial company landing on the Moon, following last year's Intuitive probe . It was launched by the US firm Firefly Aerospace in a venture conducted jointly with NASA. It landed in the Sea of Crises.
An asteroid may hit the Earth on 22nd December 2032! Asteroid 2024 YR4 is an Earth orbit crossing body some 40 metres and 90m in diameter. Currently, on the Torino Impact Hazard Scale, it has a risk factor score of '3' and has a chance – over 98% – it will miss but still a small chance – 1.3% – it will hit. (Subsequently this was refined to 2.3% and then 3.1%, and then back down to 1.4% and finally to 0.001%: it may even reduce further with observation in further near-Earth passes!) These estimates will improve as the object's trajectory is refined with on-going observation. Currently it looks like if it does hit that it will be in the southern hemisphere, in the South Atlantic or Western-to-mid Pacific. If it hits the land, it will do more damage that the Hiroshima atomic bomb. If it hits the sea, it will cause a tsunami. It is currently moving away from the Earth and soon be unobservable. However, it will reappear in 2028 and that should give us the chance to check its orbital trajectory. If it does look like it will hit, that will give us four years to mount a mission to nudge it into a different orbit.
And to finally round off the Astronomy & Space news subsection, here are a couple of short videos…
ESA's Gaia probe has just completed its 10-year mission! ESA's Gaia probe has made three trillion star observations and deduced the motion of two billion stars is a small proportion of the 100 – 200 billion in the Galaxy this is enough to make a detailed map of a significant number of our Galaxy's star motions. Since the Gaia satellite's launch in 2013 there have been three Gaia data releases so far (2018-2022/3) with the last data release coming in two parts. With the passage of time, so the data has become more accurate: more time means that stars travel further between first and last observation and so we can better calculate their motions. And along the way the Gaia observatory has made a number of key discoveries, including: our galaxy is bigger than thought, our galaxy was disturbed between 300 million and 900 million years ago, another galaxy hit ours around 10 billion years ago, inferred that stars with hot Jupiters (Jupiters orbiting near their respective stars) were born in crowded stellar nurseries while those without were born in comparative isolation, that one in a dozen stars have ingested planets, and that a high mass black hole is located away from the Galactic centre just a couple of thousand light years away (Gaia BH3) and at 33 Solar masses it is twice to three times the size of other non-centre black holes we have detected. Taken together it could be that our Galaxy has 'eaten' six other small galaxies and that the nearby Sagittarius dwarf galaxy has collided with our own three times and will do so again. Indeed, it could be that its first collision a little over five billion years ago may have sparked a wave of star formation including, possibly, our Sun. The Sagittarius dwarf galaxy may ultimately be totally absorbed by our galaxy and so be the seventh to be consumed by it.
Surveys reveals that most exo-Earth planets have circular orbits like the Earth! The past decade has seen the discovery of many thousands exo-planet: planets outside our Solar system. About a hundred of these are roughly the size of the Earth and also receiving roughly the same amount of energy from their star as the Earth does from the Sun. Prof David Kipping, the Brit astrophysicist at Columbia U, USA, over at the Cool Worlds Lab looks at a forthcoming paper due to be published in Nature Astronomy. What they have done is surveyed exoplanets that are more or less Earth-sized around K and M type stars. (M-type stars are small red dwarfs that are so cold that habitable exoplanets have to be close to the star and so are tidally locked. Also, because of their low mass, M-types stars prone to flaring which is not good for any nearby putative life. However K-type stars are just a little more like Earth’s G-type Sun and so are of exobiological interest.) What the researchers have found is that these planet’s orbits are almost circular just like our Earth’s… You can see the 21-minute video here.
Why is the Mars? Well, we all know the answer – an on-going process of the radiolysis of water produces oxygen radicals that oxidise iron to haematite (a form of iron(iii) that on Earth often gives sandstone its red colour…) Well, may be not! New research now suggests otherwise. Research from three orbiters combined with a look at Earth minerals suggests that the Martian red minerals were formed over three billion years ago when Mars was decidedly wet. Had Mars been warmer, then these minerals would have gone. Mars' red colour looks like being ferrihydrite (Fe5 O8 H nH2O) that forms under decidedly wet conditions. The primary research, by French, US and British based astrophysicists, is Valantinas, A. et al (2025) Detection of ferrihydrite in Martian red dust records ancient cold and wet conditions on Mars. Nature Communications, vol. 16, 1712. Meanwhile over at Dr Becky there is a 12-minute video which you can see here.
Summer 2025
Science & Science Fiction Interface
Real life science of SF-like tropes and SF impacts on society
Fake science – The researchers who publish the most retracted science papers come from Chinese medical institutes. While Science Fiction has the decency to label itself as 'fiction', fake science is the bane of real science. Analyses by three firms that have developed tools to study retractions data has now identified who the worst culprits are. 8 out the top ten establishments that have researchers with the most retracted papers in the decade to 2024 are Chinese medical researcher based (the other two are Indian and Pakistani based). The worst, Jining First People’s Hospital (China), has seen around 5% of its researchers paper output of over a hundred papers subsequently retracted the past decade. Apparently, research doctors in China are required to publish papers to get jobs or earn promotions and they resort to buying fake research papers from paper mills: companies that create and sell fraudulent scientific reports to paying researchers. Some universities and institutes in Saudi Arabia, India, Pakistan and Ethiopia, are also fake science hotspots. (See Van Noorden, R. (2025) These universities have the most retracted scientific articles. Nature, vol. 638, p596-599.)
Petition calls for Royal Society to revoke Elon Musk's Fellowship due to his alleged science misinformation. In addition there are concerns over the fate of scientists in the US due to Elon Musk's drive, for President Donald Trump, to reduce US governmental expenditure. However, the counter argument is that while Musk may be an eccentric, his technological achievements in electric car manufacture and his space programme remain unarguable. The Society has decided to allow Elon Musk to keep his Fellowship for now. (BBC News (2025) Elon Musk sparks row at Royal Society but remains a member. 4th March.)
In Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four there was universal domestic bugging. Apple has now agreed to settle for US$95m (£77m) for listening in on private conversations at customers' homes.. It is accused of eavesdropping on its customers through its virtual assistant Siri without using the phrase "Hey, Siri" to wake it. Though Apple is settling, it has not admitted any wrongdoing. Apple earned US$94.9bn in 2024's third quarter, so the fine represents about 2.5% of its annual income. However, In January 2024, it started paying out in a $500m (£409m) lawsuit which claimed it deliberately slowed down iPhones in the US, and in March 2024, it agreed to pay $490m (£401m) in an action led by Britain's Norfolk County Council. Meanwhile, it is still facing an action by Britain's Which (consumer) magazine… Another tech giant, Google, is also facing a device-listening action.
Google’s AI co-scientist could enhance research, say Imperial researchers. An unreleased system designed to assist researchers has the potential to “supercharge science”, according to Imperial College (Kensington, London) researchers. Google has published the first test results of its AI ‘co-scientist’ system, in which academics from a handful of top-universities asked a question to help them make progress in their field of biomedical research. One scientist asked it a question and was staggered that the answer was close to that of his yet-to-be-submitted research paper and wondered whether the AI had access to his web-search history or even his PC: it had not.
The AlphaGeometry 2 artificial intelligence (AI), has surpassed the level of the average International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) gold medallist. The DeepMind team now says the performance of its upgraded system, AlphaGeometry 2, has surpassed the level of the average gold medallist. It answered Olympiad-level questions on Euclidean geometry, number theory, algebra and combinatorics. The system was able to solve 84% of all geometry problems set in IMOs over the past 25 years, compared with the 54% achieved by the original AlphaGeometry. However, the challenge remains to tackle as yet unsolved mathematical problems as there are no solutions to these online with which to train the AI.
An elixir of youth is something of an SFnal trope but new research is promising. Chinese molecular biologists have been looking at small RNA molecules to combat cell senescence (cell ageing). The molecule in question is a microRNA, a small non-coding piece of RNA involved in gene regulation that has previously been found to be involved in immunity and suppressing cancer cells. It is called miR-302b. The researchers used mice aged between 20 and 25 months, which is akin to between about 60 and 70 in human years. The mice went on to live for about 4.5 months longer, on average. They re-grew hair that had become sparse, maintained a higher body weight, could stay balanced on a rotating rod for longer and had better grip strength for their weight.
In the SF novel Not Alone, Sarah Jackson presents a near-future apocalyptic world in which plastic pollution kills people... Meanwhile, back in the real world, there is concern as to how plastics ending up in human brain's is impacting them as an item in Nature explores.
And to finally round off the Science & SF Interface subsection, here are some short videos…
Why wasn't there a second age of the dinosaurs…? Some 65 million years ago around tea time chunky asteroid the size of New York city impacted the Earth and caused a mass extinction event that wiped out the dinosaurs. But what if the dinosaurs hadn't been wiped out? This notion has been explored in SF a number of times but perhaps most notably by Harry Harrison whose pleasure we had in the British Isles for many years. He looked at this concept in a trilogy that began with West of Eden (1984).
Summer 2025
Rest In Peace
The last season saw the science and science fiction communities sadly lose…
Laurel Amberdine, the US journalist, has died aged 54. She was an assistant editor for Lightspeed magazine and worked for Locus for a decade.
Mariano Antolín Rato, the Spanish SF translator and writer, has died aged 81. He wrote half a dozen novels of which five came out in the 1970s and '80s. These are credited with being a leading light introducing the New Wave [Nova-Expression] to Spain. He later moved on to write a dozen mundane fiction novels before returning to SF with La Suerte Suprema [The Supreme Luck] (2022) that won a Celsius Award.
Richard Barycz, the UK fan, has died aged 73. His late-1970s fanzine was Ycz. Though he never attended conventions, he occasionally met fans in London and had a regular correspondence with Ansible to which he subscribed sending self-addressed envelopes (SAEs). Only when a batch of these was due and not received, did fandom become aware of his passing.
Bill Dare, the British writer, has died as a passenger in a road accident, aged 64. His novel Brian Gulliver’s Travels (2013) is based on his two season-running radio series. He also devised the radio series I've Never Seen Star Wars among others. He was the son of actor, screenwriter and broadcaster Peter Jones of Hitch-hiker's Guide to the Galaxy fame.
Richard Fortey FGS, FLS, FRS, OBE, the British palaeontologist, has died aged 79. He specialised in Ordovican evolution, especially tribolites. He also presented TV documentaries for the BBC. He wrote several books including The Hidden Landscape (1993,2010) and The Earth: An Intimate History (2004). His The Earth: An Intimate History was short-listed for the Royal Society Book prize.
Gene Hackman, the US actor, has died aged 95. He was found dead at home with his wife (63) and their dog but two dogs elsewhere in the house were found alive. Though first known by the public for his Oscar-winning performance in The French Connection (1971), in genre terms he was noted for playing Lex Luthor in the Christopher Reeves Superman films (1978., 1980 and 1987) and both Lex Luthor and a voice part in Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987) but before that co-starred as an astronaut in Marooned (1969). He was noted for starring in two Orwellian 'Big Brother is watching you' films: Francis Ford Coppola's The Conversation (1974) and Enemy of the State (1988). He was also in the SF television series The Invaders entitled "The Spores" (1967).
Howard Andrew Jones, the US fantasy writer, has died aged 56. He is known for 'The Chronicles of Sword and Sand' novels, the 'Ring-Sworn' trilogy and the 'The Chronicles of Hanuvar' books.
Nancy Kilpatrick, the US-born Canadian fantasy writer, has died aged 78. Her book series includes: ‘The Darker Passions’ (1993-1998), writing as Amarantha Knight (erotic re-imaginings of Dracula, Frankenstein and others) and the vampire sagas ‘Power of the Blood World’ (1994-2000) and ‘Thrones of Blood’ (2017-2020).
Georgy Kuznetsov, the Russian SF bibliographer, has died aged 78. He helped establish the Novosibirsk science fiction fan club, Amalteya. He is known for Soviet science fiction of Siberia and Far East (1990).
Mark Leeper, the US fan and film buff, has died aged 74. His first of many science fiction conventions was Boskone VI (1969). He was a member of the UMass (University of Massachusetts) Science Fiction Society in the late 1960s and early ’70s and a member of the Wayne Third Foundation in Detroit in the mid-1970s. In 1978, he and his wife founded the science fiction club at Bell Laboratories where he worked: in real life he was a mathematician.
Tony Lewis, the US fan, has died aged 84. A nuclear physicist in real life, he was a founding member of the new England SF Association (NESFA). He chaired the 1971 Worldcon, Noreascon, ran programme for Noreascon Two and was on the Noreascon 3 and Noreascon 4 committees. He was a member of the Boston in 1967, Boston in 71, Boston in '89, Boston in '98, Boston in Orlando in 2001 and Boston in 2004 bid committees. He chaired Boskone 7, Boskone 14 and co-chaired Boskone 44. He chaired Codclave VII and was one of the organisers of Smofcon 0 in 1972. His fanzines were Stroon and the APAzine Along Alpha Ralpha Boulevard.
David Lynch, the US filmmaker, visual artist, musician, and actor, has died aged 78. In science fiction he is noted for the films Eraserhead (1977) set in an industrial dystopic wasteland, and Dune (1984) based on the Frank Herbert novel. In television he is noted for Twin Peaks (1990-'91), a modern fantasy murder investigation series. Just prior to his passing, he had to be evacuated due to the Southern California wildfires.
Robert McGinnis, the US artist, has died aged 99. He drew more than 1,200 paperback book covers and over 40 film posters, including Barbarella, and several James Bond and Matt Helm films. He is a member of the Society of Illustrators Hall of Fame.
Peter Mabey, the UK fan, has died aged 98. In real life he was an aircraft engineer who worked on the Meteor, the first British jet-fighter. He was a longstanding SF fan and a stalwart of British conventions: his first was Loncon, the 1957 Worldcon. He was one of the first members of the Cheltenham Circle. For many years, he was the British Science Fiction Association's (BSFA's) lending library librarian and then served a term as a BSFA officer. He was an early Knight of Saint Fantony (fans in part charged with looking after and encouraging new fans) and was the first winner of the Doc Weir Award (given to fans at British Eastercons). He was a member of the 1965 Worldcon (Loncon II) committee responsible for its publications. After Cheltenham, Peter moved to London and the home counties and became active in SE England fandom and London fandom in particular but in the process of relocation resigning as BSFA librarian (the library was based in Cheltenham). Such was his presence in British fandom that the horror writer Ramsey Campbell credits Peter for starting his writing career. In 2008 he was made a life member of the BSFA. Two of SF² Concatenation's founding editors first met Peter at the London's SF Circle's monthly One Tun gatherings, and Peter attended Hatfield PSIFA's Shoestringcon 1: Polycon (1979) on whose committee the two of us served – his presence gave our neo-run event some fan cred – so we are well aware that a living contribution to a substantive part of British SF fan heritage is no longer with us.
Chris Moore, the UK artist, has died aged 77. He did the artwork used as the logo for the SF Encylopedia. Some of his work is collected in Journeyman: The Art of Chris Moore (2000, text by Stephen Gallagher).
Julianne (Jul) Owings, the US fan, has died aged 78. She was based in Baltimore, Maryland was a member of the Baltimore Science Fiction Society. She is noted for being the programme coordinator for 22 years: from Balticon 21 in 1987 to Balticon 43 in 2009. She, and her late husband Mark, regularly attended US east coast conventions.
Roberto Orci, the Mexican-US producer, has died aged 51 from kidney disease. He is noted for helping create Xena: Warrior Princess as well as his team work with J. J. Abrams on the Star Trek re-boot. Much of his career with Alex Kurtzman including work on the afore Xena, Hercules, and Sleepy Hollow. Their films include Cowboys & Aliens (2011), Star Trek: Into Darkness (2013) and The Amazing Spider-Man (2014).
Emma Popik, the Polish SF author, has died aged 75. She is known for her novel Cyclop (2023) and five collections of shorts.
Jameson Quinn, the US fan, has died rescuing a dog stuck on a cliff. He formulated what became the EPH (E Pluribus Hugo) as an anti-slate campaign voting method, and helped get it adopted by the World Science Fiction Society for use in nominations for the Hugo awards.
Colin Renfrew, the British archaeologist, has died aged 87. Lord Renfrew is noted for his work on radiocarbon dating, the prehistory of languages, archaeogenetics, neuroarchaeology, and the prevention of looting at archaeological sites. He developed the Anatolian hypothesis, which argues that Proto-Indo-European, the reconstructed ancestor of the Indo-European languages, originated approximately 9,000 years ago in Anatolia and moved with the spread of farming throughout the Mediterranean and into central and northern Europe. He is the author of a dozen books including The Emergence of Civilisation: The Cyclades and the Aegean in the Third Millennium BC (1972) and Loot, Legitimacy and Ownership: The Ethical Crisis in Archaeology (2000).
Al Sarrantonio, the US editor and author, has died aged 72. He mainly wrote horror and sometime horror-SF. His first novel was The Worms (1985). In SF, he is known for his 'Five Worlds' trilogy. One of his anthologies, 999: New Tales of Horror and Suspense (1999), garnered a Bram Stoker Award, 'best anthology'.
L. J. Smith, the US fantasy author, has died aged 66. She is most famous for the original Vampire Diaries stories. The original four-book series (1991-'92) concerned a love triangle involving two vampire brothers and an orphaned young woman. She wrote these for a book packager as work-for-hire and not as a creative author and so the packager and her did not own copyright. The packager then sold the books to Harper Collins. In 2009, The Vampire Diaries were adapted into a CW Network series that lasted for eight seasons. Then in 2011 Alloy Entertainment relinquished her service over creative differences. A ghostwriter, under the name Aubrey Clark, was brought in but Smith's name still appeared with some prominence on the covers. Reportedly, Alloy Entertainment and HarperCollins wanted shorter books more closely associated with the TV series. In 2013, Amazon created Kindle Worlds, an online service that gave writers of fan fiction permission to write about certain licensed properties, including Alloy’s Vampire Diaries series and so she was able to write about her created characters and once more be paid for it. She wrote another trilogy based on her original. She also wrote 'The Secret Circle' trilogy, published in 1992, was also turned into a TV drama (2011) and then the 'Dark Visions' and 'The Forbidden Game' trilogies.
Julie Stevens, the British actress, has died aged 87. Though known to a generation of British TV viewers as a presenter for Play School (1962-'75) and for adults as Denise Coffey in the 1969–1971 ITV comedy series Girls About Town In 1964, she appeared in the genre-adjacent British comedy film Carry On Cleo playing the slave girl Gloria. Her most significant genre contribution was playing an occasional partner of John Steed in the TV series, The Avengers, alternating with Honor Blackman's Cathy Gale, but Blackman's character began to eclipse Stevens' and she left the show after appearing in only six episodes.
Prof. Sir James Fraser Stoddart Hon. FRSC, FRSE, FRS, the British chemist, has died aged 82. This is late news that should have been reported last season. He is known for creating a field of chemistry based on threaded and mechanically connected molecules, held together like links of a chain rather than through conventional chemical bonds: supramolecular chemisty. A Scot, having garnered his PhD at Ediburgh University, he had a postgraduate spell at Queen’s University in Kingston, Canada, before returning to Britain and the Imperial Chemical Industries (ICI now known as Astra Zenneca) Corporate Laboratories in Runcorn. He then taught at Sheffield University before continuing his research at to the University of Birmingham, UK, and then in 1997 to the University of California, Los Angeles. In 2008 he went to the Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, where his team discovered that sugar molecules could form porous extended structures. This led to spin-off, application companies that made materials for applications from cosmetics to environmentally friendly methods for isolating gold from ore. In 2016 he won the Nobel Prize for Chemistry (with Jean-Pierre Sauvage (France) and Bernard L. Feringa (Netherlands)) "for the design and synthesis of machines on a molecular scale". He spent his final years at the University of Hong Kong and weeks before his passing a ‘mirror-image sugar macrocycle’, synthesised in his Hong Kong lab, was voted Molecule of the Year 2024 by readers of the weekly magazine of the American Chemical Society. Among his prizes were: the Feynman Prize in Nanotechnology (2007); the Albert Einstein World Award of Science (2007); the Arthur C. Cope Award (2008); and the Davy Medal of the Royal Society of London (2008).
Maria von Braun, the German-American rocketry advocate, has died aged 96. she was rocketry pioneer Dr. Wernher von Braun's widow. Her life was memorialised in a historical novel aptly named The German Wife. Wernher von Braun himself was a controversial figure having masterminded Germany's WWII V2 missile programme: the V-2 killed an estimated 5,000 Brits. After the war, the US rocket research that Wernher von Braun conducted, ultimately at the Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, USA, led to the Mercury space programme that in turn let to the Gemini and Apollo programmes. This last resulted in human landings on the Moon.
Elisabeth Vrba, the German born South African and then US resident, has died aged 82. Born ion Germany, she studied in S. Africa before moving to the USA in the early 1980s. She specialised in macroevolutionary theory: the origin and evolutionary fates of species and higher groups. She noted that that the width of the environmental niche a species occupies drives rates of both speciation and extinction, with the environment being the main force underlying this evolution. Her ‘effect hypothesis’ proposed that apparent directional trends in evolution are accumulations of increasing specialisation inside lineages of narrow-niched species – something she later referred to as species sorting – and that this is not strictly species selection. She also devised the concept of ‘axaptation’ – An exaptation is a trait that has been co-opted to serve an extra function unrelated to that for which it originally evolved. Her work added nuance to Gould's theory of punctuated evolution in considering the dynamics of speciation and extinction in episodes called 'turnover pulses': this sort of evolution affected hominin evolution. This helped solve a problem Charles Darwin had: how could the great diversity of species over vast stretches on continental areas have occurred in the absence of obvious barriers that would cause reproductive isolation? It seems that environmental change not only drives species extinct, but also through the fragmentation and rearrangement of habitats, can cause isolation and create opportunity for rapid speciation.
Wally (Wallace) Weber, the US fan, had died aged 95. He helped found the Seattle ‘Nameless Ones’ club whose 1960 Hugo-winning fanzine Cry of the Nameless he co-edited. He was also a TAFF delegate (1963).
Ian Williams, the British fan, has died aged 77. In the early 1970s, he was a founding member of The Gannets, the NE England SF group named after the pub in which they met. He was the first editor of Maya (1970-1971): the zine continued to 1978 under other editors. He also authored the novel The Lies That Bind (1989).
Federico Zaragoza, the Spanish biochemist, has died aged 90. He helped curing inherited metabolic disease in Spain and then the world. In the 1960s, on sabbatical in Oxford (UK), he met biochemist Louis Woolf, who had developed simple tests for the detection of phenylketonuria causes severe learning difficulties in people who are unable to metabolise the amino acid phenylalanine, but – if detected early enough – could be treated with a special diet. Zaragoza instigated Spain’s first neonatal blood-screening tests in 1968. Following Spain becoming a democracy, he was elected to the Spanish Parliament in 1977. He went on to become minister of education and science (1981–'82), promoting Spanish research. Finally, he was the director-general of the United Nations cultural organisation UNESCO (1987 - 1999). He was still active and chaired a meeting at the annual meeting of the Severo Ochoa Foundation, just nine days before his passing.
Summer 2025
End Bits & Thanks
More science and SF news will be summarised in our Autumn 2025 upload in September
Thanks for information, pointers and news for this seasonal page goes to: Ansible, Ahrvid Enghoplm, Fancylopaedia, File 770, various members of North Heath SF, Ian Hunter, SF Encyclopaedia, SFX Magazine, Boris Sidyuk, Peter Tyers, and Peter Wyndham, not to mention information provided by publishers. Stories based on papers taken from various academic science journals or their websites have their sources cited. Additional thanks for news coverage goes to not least to the very many representatives of SF conventions, groups and professional companies' PR/marketing folk who sent in news. These last have their own ventures promoted on this page. If you feel that your news, or SF news that interests you, should be here then you need to let us know (as we cannot report what we are not told). :-)
Thanks for spreading the word of this seasonal edition goes to Ansible, File 770, Caroline Mullan, Julie Perry and Peter Wyndham.
News for the next seasonal upload – that covers the Autumnal 2025 period – needs to be in before 15th August 2025. News is especially sought concerns SF author news as well as that relating to national SF conventions: size, number of those attending, prizes and any special happenings.
To contact us see here and try to put something clearly science fictional in the subject line in case your message ends up being spam-filtered and needs rescuing.
Be positive