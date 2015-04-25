Science Fiction News
Summer 2025

(N.B. Our seasons relate to the northern hemisphere 'academic year'.)

This SF & science news page builds on the
seasonal science fiction news previously posted.
Summer 2025

Editorial Comment & Staff Stuff

 

 

EDITORIAL COMMENT

WSFS governance has multiple failures!  Well, we were hoping to explore the World SF Society (the body under which Worldcons are held) governance matters in some detail, but digging deeper reveals things to be much worse than we feared.  (Though there is hint as to it all in Seattle Worldcon coverage below : just the tip of the iceberg.)  There's a fair bit of discussion going on this end, not to mention debate with other fan friends, and we are also going to have to work on how best to explain, as succinctly as possible, a complex situation. Not least, we are going to have to try to get across to an SF fan community that largely seems oblivious (or worse uncaring) as to how important this all is for both Worldcon credibility and its future stability. This is going to take a fair bit of preparation.

 

STAFF STUFF

Duncan Lunan, our occasional astronomy book reviewer, has had one of his past projects remembered by the BBC.  Back in the 1970s, he designed, and was the principal mover behind, the construction of an astronomical stone circle in Glasgow.  You can listen to the 25-minuteHeart & Stone audio documentary here.

 

Elsewhere this issue…
Aside from this seasonal news page, elsewhere this issue (vol. 35 (2) Summer 2025) we have stand-alone items on:-

  - Can Spooky Action at a Distance be explained?
    This is one for our physicist regulars
 
   - Wolf Man and Universal Monsters
    Film review
 
   - Mickey 17
    Film review and finance analysis
 
   - The virtual, online 2024 SF Worldcon
    Another digital experience review of Britain's biggest SF event of last year
 
   - Fantasycon 2024
    The annual convention reviewed
 
   - The 1994 Eurocon re-visited
    The first East Europe Eurocon since the fall of the Iron Curtain
 
   - Gaia 2025
    Annual oddities and whimsy
 
     Ten Years Ago Exactly. One from the archives.
  - Loncon 3 – The London Worldcon
    In 2015 we posted coverage of the 2014 SF Worldcon
 
     Ten Years Ago Exactly. One from the archives.
  - SF Films of the 1950s
    Lest we forget some golden age cinematic SF classics
 
     Twenty Years Ago Exactly. One from the archives.
  - Science Fiction in Film Serials
    Early 20th century cinema serials
 

          Plus over forty (40!) SF/F/H standalone fiction book and non-fiction SF and popular science book reviews.  Hopefully something here for every science type who is into SF in this our 38th year. For full details of the latest contents see our What's New page.

 

Summer 2025

Key SF News & SF Awards

 

The British SF Awards short-list has been announced.  The 'Best Novel' category short-list is:
          - Alien Clay by Adrian Tchaikovsky
          - Calypso by Oliver K. Langmead
          - Rabbit in the Moon by Fiona Moore
         ; - Three Eight One by Aliya Whiteley
Details of other categories can be found at www.bsfa.co.uk

The 2025 Hugo Award short-lists have been announced .  The principal category (those attracting over 600 nominators) short-lists are:
Best Novel
          The Tainted Cup by Robert Jackson Bennett
          The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley
          A Sorceress Comes to Call by T. Kingfisher
          Alien Clay by Adrian Tchaikovsky
          Service Model by Adrian Tchaikovsky
          Someone You Can Build a Nest In by John Wiswell
Best Novella
          Navigational Entanglements by Aliette de Bodard
          What Feasts at Night by T. Kingfisher
          The Butcher of the Forest by Premee Mohamed
          The Tusks of Extinction by Ray Nayler
          The Practice, the Horizon, and the Chain by Sofia Samatar
          The Brides of High Hill by Nghi Vo
Best Short Story
          “Five Views of the Planet Tartarus” by Rachael K. Jones
          “Why Don’t We Just Kill the Kid in the Omelas Hole” by Isabel J. Kim
          “Marginalia” by Mary Robinette Kowal
          “Three Faces of a Beheading” by Arkady Martine
          “Stitched to Skin Like Family Is” by Nghi Vo
          “We Will Teach You How to Read | We Will Teach You How to Read” by Caroline M. Yoachim
Best (Book) Series
          'InCryptid' by Seanan McGuire
          'Between Earth and Sky' by Rebecca Roanhorse
          'The Stormlight Archive' by Brandon Sanderson
          'The Burning Kingdoms' by Tasha Suri
          'The Tyrant Philosophers' by Adrian Tchaikovsky
          'Southern Reach' by Jeff VanderMeer
Best Dramatic Presentation Long Form
          Dune: Part Two
          Flow
          Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
          I Saw the TV Glow
          Wicked
          The Wild Robot

The SFWA has announced the 2025 Nebula Award short-lists.  The 2025 Awards are for 2024 works.  The principal category and associated Bradbury Award short-lists are: Best Novel
          Sleeping Worlds Have No Memory by Yaroslav Barsukov
          Rakesfall by Vajra Chandrasekera
          Asunder by Kerstin Hall
          A Sorceress Comes to Call by T. Kingfisher
          The Book of Love by Kelly Link
          Someone You Can Build a Nest In by John Wiswell
Best Novella
          The Butcher of the Forest by Premee Mohamed
          The Tusks of Extinction by Ray Nayler
          Lost Ark Dreaming by Suyi Davies Okungbowa
          Countess by Suzan Palumbo
          The Practice, the Horizon, and the Chain, by Sofia Samatar
          The Dragonfly Gambit by .D. Sui
Ray Bradbury Nebula Award for Dramatic Presentation
          Doctor Who: “Dot and Bubble” by Russell T. Davies
          Dune: Part Two by Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve
          I Saw the TV Glow by Jane Schoenbrun
          KAOS by Charlie Covell, Georgia Christou
          Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 by Mike McMahan
          Wicked by Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox
The awards will be presented in a ceremony in June (2025). Details of all categories at http://www.sfwa.org

 

Other SF news includes:-

The 2025 Worldcon in Seattle is to hold its Business Meeting in July.  As we previously noted the Seattle Worldcon becomes the third Worldcon in a row to spurn the World SF Society (WSFS) constitution, this time in not holding the business meeting at the convention as the constitution states should happen (much to fandom's could-n't-care-less non-reaction).  Ironically, this move is supposedly being done so that more people can be involved in the meeting that determines the very constitution and rules that now three Worldcons in a row have disregarded, the two before being: Chengdu (changed date and venue from site-selection documentation it provided and counted Hugo Award votes differently to the way the WSFS constitution states) and Glasgow (not sending Supporting members and no-show Attenders physical publications).  So, if you want to witness the spell-binding irrelevance that is the WSFS business meeting then it will be online via Lumi Global at these times:-
- Friday, 4th July, 2am – 5.30am GMT (remember to add an hour for BST)
- Sunday, 13th July, 2am – 5.30am GMT
- Saturday, 19th July, 2am – 5.30am GMT
- Friday, 25th July, 2am – 5.30am GMT
Those fans and SF pros who work in Europe (a few hundred of those who will subsequently attend the event) will likely find the Fridays unworkable.  …But if you can make the weekend days you will be able to see for yourself how fans vote to amend the constitution and rules which today's Worldcon-runners then simply ignore…  (You really can't make this stuff up!)

The 2025 Worldcon in Seattle is adapting to the new Trump presidency border policy.  Non-Caucasian foreigners, minorities such as those relating to LBGTAI+, are occasionally experiencing a hostile reception at the USA borders and if border staff feel that visitors' paperwork is in anyway incorrect then they may be refused entry with this noted on their record. The Seattle Worldcon will be pointing to 'know you rights' information.  They are also beefing up their virtual, on-line convention.  Elsewhere, it has been reported that some Canadian and British fans have had trouble visiting the US. Of course, this is not new. Scientists, fans and even authors (of the latter, famously Peter Watts) have in the past had US border problems, but with the new Trump presidency, these have got even worse: a number of European countries have updated their advice on visiting the US stressing the need for paperwork to be comprehensive and fully in order.
          Seattle also notes that some US members of the Worldcon Committee have career concerns given the Trump's presidency US civil service redundancies.  Currently, things are not looking good for the US science fiction fan scene… Or for that matter, average US citizens who a receiving fewer government services, facing greater inflation due to tariffs and a sluggish economy due to business uncertainty. One, not unreal, possibility is for this to continue should Vice President Vance stand for and win the next Presidential election.
          Some Worldcon fans have suggested that the Worldcon be held outside the US for the next few years.
          ++++ See also US-Canadian library below.

And finally….

Future SF Worldcon bids and seated Worldcons currently running  with LGBT+ freedom percentage scores in bold, include for:-
2025
          - Brisbane, Australia in 2025 - Now 2028
          - Seattle, WA, USA in 2025 (seated Worldcon) 82%
2026
          - Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in 2026 (civil rights concerns noted two years ago)
          - Cairo, Egypt in 2026 (replaces Jeddah above) 12%
          - Los Angeles in 2026, USA 82%
          - Orlando in 2026, USA 82%
          - Nice, France in 2026 - Bid folded
2027
          - Tel Aviv in 2027, Israel 74%
          - Montreal, Canada 83%
2028
          - Brisbane, Australia in 2028 84%
          - Kigali, Rwanda in 2028 25%
2029
          - Dublin in 2029, Republic of Ireland 74%
2030
          - Edmonton in 2030, Canada 79%
2031
          - Texas in 2031, USA 54%
2032
          - Possible Netherlands bid 78%
          The LGBT+ equality percentages come from File770 which in turn came from Tammy Coxon pointing out the Equaldex.com equality rankings. We added the UK score that was not included in the original File770 August 2022 posting.

Future seated SF Eurocons and bids currently running with their LGBT+ freedom percentage (Equaldex.com ) scores in bold, include:-
          - Rotterdam, Netherlands (2024) (now a seated Eurocon) 82%
          - Aland, Finland (2025) (now a seated Eurocon) 80%
          - Berlin, Germany (2026) 79%
          - Lisbon, Portugal (2027) 76%
          - Zagreb, Croatia (2028) 52%
(For comparison, the UK's LGBT+ freedom percentage is 74%.)

 

Summer 2025

Film News

 

The British Isles cinema box office in 2024 is still markedly down on pre-CoVID 2019.  Statistics from the British Film Institute reveal that in 2024 the British Isles (UK and Republic of Ireland) box office revenue totalled £979million (US$1,194, million). But this is still 22% below 2019's £1.3bn (US$1.6bn), due in part to the Hollywood strikes and the CoVID-19 pandemic. Prior to 2019 box office take had been reasonably stable for half a decade at over a billion pounds a year.  The good news was that there was an increase in film production across the UK, with spending on British film and TV projects rising to a record £5.6 billion (US$6.3bn). However, it was not all good news: there was a 22% drop in domestic high-end TV spend. Also, some cinemas are closing and the chain Cineworld has gone into administration: Cineworld has been in trouble for a couple of years now. But the introduction of new tax credits alongside increased investment in films and high-end TV from streaming services as reasons for cautious optimism in Britain's cinematic scene.

The 2025 Oscars snub science fiction/fantasy/horror films  Despite the Oscar short-listing for The Substance and the three short-listings for The Wild Robot, that is all we have in terms of this year's Oscar recognition of SF/F films despite it being a bumper year for genre offerings with the likes of Dune: Part Two, Caddo Lake, The Fix, I Saw the TV Glow, Parallel and The Universal Theory among many others.  Which begs the question, why?  One thing it cannot be is that some of this year's SF/F/H films have been reasonably, if not hugely, profitable. For example, on the fantastical horror front we had Smile 2 (trailer here) which took in £112.2 million (US$138m) on a budget of £22.8m (US$28m), and the remake of a classic, Nosferatu (trailer here) which took £94.7m(US$166.5m) on a budget of £40.7m (US$50m).  So if it is not cinema attendance, box office or profit, then what else?  Snobbery..?  Perish the thought.

Disney voters have overwhelmingly voted against a move for it to cease its participation in the Human Rights Campaign‘s (HRC) annual Corporate Equality Index.  This is the index that monitors LGBTQAI+ and ethnic equality matters. The proposal was put to Disney investors by the right-wing think tank National Center for Public Policy Research. 99% of Disney investors rejected the proposal. Disney will therefore continue to participate in the HRC’s Corporate Equality Index.

James Bond franchise has been taken over by Amazon MGM.  The SF adjacent, techno-thriller spy franchise of Ian Fleming's novels' rights were acquired by Albert ('Cubby') Brocoli in 1962 and his daughter (Barbara) and stepson (Michael Wilson) have been show-running the cinematic franchise since 1985. The films had been made through MGM which was bought out by Amazon-owned Eon in 2022 for £6.69 billion (US$8.45bn) but Barbara Brocoli (64 years old) and Michael Wilson (83) still controlled the franchise but now they are stepping back. As no new Bond film had been made since 2021's No Time To Die, the rights to the franchise were due to return to the Flemming Estate but Amazon are keen to keep it going.

Mickey 17 fails to make back large budget at box office.  We have a full analysis of the film and its finances over at a standalone review of Mickey-17.

Batman 2's release has been pushed back again from October 2026.  Apparently they have a screen story outline but no finished script.  The Batman (2022).  Originall it was due out in 2025 but, as we previously reported its release was put back to October 2026 due to Warner Brothers rescheduling their releases. This time, apparently, its script related and the new date is October 2027.  The film is said to be part of a trilogy.  ++++ The Batman (2022) trailer here.

Batman villain 'Clayface' is to get his own film.  Clayface originally appeared in Detective Comics #40 in 1940 as an actor who was a master of disguise and who turned to crime.  The character had a remake in the 1970s as a scientist whose face is malleable. The character appeared in the TV series Gotham by Brian McManamon and Pennyworth played by Lorraine Burroughs.  Mike Flanagan is behind the proposed new film and is writing the script and is a producer.  Apparently it will not be set in the same universe as The Batman (2022) but will be part of the DCU (DC comics Universe).

Spielberg's The Dish gets a release date.  It is currently slated for a June 2026 release.  Shooting of the UFO film has commenced in New Jersey.  We previously reported that Emily Blunt is to star.  We also previously reported that it was to be called The Dish but rumour has it that it may be re-titled as Disclosure?

Spider-Man 4 gets a release date.  It is currently slated for a July 2026 release.  It is rumoured that this arc will see the introduction of villains, The Kingpin, Scorpion and Prowler….  You can see the previous Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer here.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping novel is now out as wotk on the film progresses.  Author Suzanne Collins has been working with Lionsgate on the film and we previously reported on its November 2026 release date.  This will be the fifth film in The Hunger Games series.  The film and book is set 24 years before the original The Hunger Games film (2008).  It follows a young Haymitch Abernathy, Katniss Everdeen's (played by Jennifer Lawrence) mentor, as he competes in the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.  Twice as many tributes were drawn at the Reaping from every district — two boys and two girls — and marked the bloodiest games in Panem's history.  The film will also explore Haymitch's relationship with his love interest, Lenore Dove.  Suzanne Collins was inspired by the counter-intuitive notion of the many being ruled and controlled by the few and David Hume’s idea of implicit submission.

Nosferatu has success at the box office.  Nosferatu was Robert Eggers’ remake of the 1922 Dracula-like thriller by the same name came out just before the 2024 Christmas.  The re-make had an estimated budget of £40.6 million (US$50m) but after just two months had accrued a global box office of £146 million (US$179m).  Trailer here.)

13th century werewolf thriller coming -- Werwulf.  Robert (Nosferatu) Eggers has co-written (with Sjón,) Werwulf, a werewolf horror project that he will also direct.

Labyrinth is to get a sequel.  The 1986 Jim Henson original starred Jennifer Connelly and David Bowie trailer here. Robert (Nosferatu and the forthcoming Werwulf) Eggers is behind the sequel. He will co-write it with alongside Icelandic poet Sjón, his co-writer on both The Northman and the upcoming Werwulf.

28 Years Later (2025) to get a sequel slated for 2026.  Alex Garland and Danny Boyle wrote 28 Days Later (2002) and 28 Years Later (2025).  And now Alex Garland will be writing 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple with Nia DaCosta directing.  ++++ 28 Years Later trailer here.

Scream 7 is coming.  Mason Gooding is returning as Chad Meeks-Martin who was introduced in Scream V (2022) and Jasmin Savoy Brown will co-star as Meeks-Martin's twin, Mindy.  Neve Campbell is reprising her role of Sidney Prescott, as is Courteney Cox who is reprising her role of Gale Weathers from the original slasher film. Kevin Williamson is directing.  Scream 6 had a budget of £28.5 million and globally took £135 million.  Scream 7 is currently slated for a February 2026 release.  ++++ Scream 6 trailer here.

Asimov's The Caves of Steel is being adapted for a film… Finally !  Projects can languish in 'development hell' for ages. This is true for the putative, The Caves of Steel film which we reported 20th Century Fox wanted to make way back in 2012.  It now seems as if it is back on again with Twentieth Century Studios.  The 1954 novel is set in a future world where humanity lives in huge domed cities – the titular 'caves of steel' – to protect themselves from what’s in the outside world. There, a police detective reluctantly joins forces with a humanoid robot to solve the murder of a scientist who’s descended from humans who have colonised other planets… John (Needle in a Timestack) Ridley is currently in the frame to direct.

Forbidden Planet is to be re-made.  Warner Brothers is seeking to make a new version of the classic, 1956 SF film (trailer here.  It will be written by Hugo- and Eisner Award-winning comic book (Y: The Last Man) and screenwriter Brian K. Vaughan, and it will be produced by Emma Watts (I, Robot, Alita: Battle Angel, The Martian, Maze Runner and Avatar).

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is to be re-made.  Eon and Amazon MGM are behind the venture and Matthew Warchus is directing. James Bond producers are also in the mix, which is not that surprising as they are seeking a new Bond to replace Craig but wont mind some clear water before the next Bond out: remember Ian Fleming wrote the Bond novels and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.  The original film, a musical, came out in 1968 starring Dick Van Dyke and which was prodced by the original Bond producer Albert ('Cubby') Broccoli with the screenstory written by Roald Dahl, Ken Hughes and Richard Maibaum. The new version's director, Matthew Warchus, is the artistic director of London’s The Old Vic theatre since 2015 and will be retiring in 2026.  You can see the original's film trailer here.

The fantastical thriller Deeper is still in development hell but gains Tom Cruise as a possible star.  The prospective supernatural thriller, Deeper has been in development hell with Warner Brothers and has been around Hollywood since 2016.  However word has it that Tom Cruise is considering to star in Deeper and for the film to be directed by Doug Liman with whom he has previously worked on with Edge of TomorrowDeeper concerns an astronaut who encounters a terrifying force while on a deep dive into an unexplored oceanic trench…

Chris Evans is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in Avengers: Doomsday.  Chris Evans most recently played Steve Rogers/Captain America in a number of MCU films starting with Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) . He retired from the role with Avengers: Endgame (2019), which ended with Steve Rogers travelling to the past to spend his life with his love, Peggy Carter (Hailey Atwell). Rogers lived decades in anonymity, returning to the present to pass on the Captain America shield to friend Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie).  However, this is the MCU and it is a multiverse and we have met alternate characters before such as in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and he might even reprise his earlier Marvel role of Johnny Storm/The Human Torch from the Fantastic Four films of the 2000s, although this last is unlikely as Joseph Quinn is playing that character so if there were two Human Torches it would have to be a Marvel multiverse thing.  Previously Chris Evans has worked with the Russo brothers (Anthony and Joe) on four films and the brothers are directing Avengers: Doomsday which is currently slated for a May 2026 release.  ++++ Avengers: Secret Wars is also planned, again directed by the Russo brothers

Master of the Universe gains cast.  Nicholas Galitzine is starring as He-Man. Jared Leto will play Skeletor, Sam C. Wilson will beTrap Jaw, Kojo Attah will be Tri-Klops; and Hafthor Bjornsson is to be Goat Man.

Loser gains cast.  The time-travel murder thriller's cast sees Angourie Rice, Finn Bennett, Ella Purnell and Lukas Gage onboard.

One of Denzel Washington's last films is to be Black Panther III.  He has announced that he only wants to make a few more films before 'retiring'. Director Ryan Coogler is writing him a role in the third Black Panther film. He is also going to do a film adaptation of Shakespeare’s Othello and then King Lear.

A new Star Wars film to star Ryan Gosling.  Gosling was the star of the box-office block-buster Barbie and also Blade Runner: 2049. The film is to be directed by Shawn (Deadpool & Wolverine) Levy.

The Mummy reboot gets Lee (Evil Dead Rise) Cronin as director.  And the re-boot is from New Line and not Universal as part of it Universal Monsters venture.  Tom Cruise's The Mummy (2017, trailer here) reboot, for example, was a bit of an audience success but it had a big star and loads of effects hence was very expensive even if reasonably commercially viable with not too bad a box office showing (taking £332.5 million/US$409m on a cost of £101.5m/US$125m). So profit-wise, it took a big upfront investment for its substantive return, a gamble that makes studio executives nervous as such do not always pay off.  New Line has had success with Evil Dead Rise so it is not surprising they asked Cronin onboard for The Mummy.

Scream 7 to see Matthew Lillard return as Stu Macher.  Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown are also returning. New cast member include: McKenna Grace, Isabel May, Celeste O’Connor, Asa Germann, Sam Rechner, Anna Camp, Joel McHale, and Mark Consuelos.  Scream 6 had an estimated budget of £28.7 million (US$35m) and brought in £136.5 million (US$166.6m).  Scream 6 trailer here.

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is to be shot in part on location.  It be partly filmed on the Sicilian ‘Goat Island’ which, according to scholars, was a location for Odysseus’ wanderings in the epic composed by Homer around 8th century BC.  Goat Island is part of the Egadi archipelago off of Sicily’s north-west coast.  The film will also shoot s in Favignana in Sicily, Morocco and Britain.  The Odyssey will be shot using new IMAX technology.
          The cast is to include Elliot Page and Himesh Patel with – it is reported – Tom (Spider-Man) Holland playing the lead.  The Greek classic concerns Odysseus who, while returning home to Ithaca from the Trojan war, gets blown off-course by Poseidon and ends up on an epic, decade-long quest which includes nymphs, sirens, sea monsters,  one-eyed giants, and men getting turned into pigs…

The time-travel film, The Barrier is to be made by 20th Century.  It based on a short story by MacMillan Hedges who will also adapt the story into film.  Edward Berger will apparently be directing and Austin Butler starring.

Smile 3 is to be made.  Smile (2022) had a budget of £13.8 million (US$17m) and grossed £176.5 (US$217m).  This unsurprisingly enabled Parker Finn's Smile 2 to be green-lit.  You can see the trailer for Smile 2 here.

Ghostbusters is to an animation film.  Sony Animation and Netflix are behind the move in parallel with an animation TV series.

A Resident Evil re-boot is in the offing.  Director Zach Cregger is behind the venture. The seven film franchise has globally taken £980 million (US$1.2 billion).  Shay (Army Of The Dead, John Wick: Chapter 4) Hatten will co-write.

A The Faculty re-make is in the offing.  Drew Hancock may be directing. The original was a school horror in 1998. Its cast included a young a young Elijah Wood and Josh Hartnett. It concerned Casey Connor, Herrington High School's newspaper photographer, witnesses the murder of a nurse and sees her alive again, he decides to investigate the bizarre happenings…  It was directed by Robert Rodriguez (trailer here).

Starship Troopers may be re-made closer to the original novel.  At least that is what the makers will have us believe.  Director Neill (District 9, Elysium) Blomkamp is behind the project that it is said will draw more upon Robert Heinlein's 1959 novel than Paul Verhoeven's 1997 offering: it will not be a remake of that film.  However, given Sony's (Columbia Pictures) track record we might have cause to be wary.  The fear is that they will make the film pro-fascist as the original novel had fascist elements.  Yet, Heinlein's novel was not actually pro-fascist even if it had fascist elements.  Fascism supports a single nation and/or ethnicity controlled by a dictator: it is a top-down, controlled political system.  Conversely, in Heinlein's novel, humanity is fighting for survival, and while voting rights (full citizenship) is given to those who have served or are serving in the military (irrespective of ethnicity), within that constraint Heinlein's society is a democracy.  This is a subtle but important distinction.  The question is, will Neil Blomkamp pick up on this distinction? The fear is that Sony Columbia Pictures will lean in to the political success of the Trump re-election and not the nuances of Heinlein's novel.  We will see.

An I Am Legend sequel is coming?  The Will Smith starring, post-apocalyptic a href="../vidrev//film08.html#legend">I Am Legend (2007) is in the works.  I Am Legend was the third version of the Richard Matheson's classic 1954 novel I Am Legend to hit the biog screen : the first starred Vincent Price (The Last Man on Earth arguably the most faithful adaption – the 'monsters' were an SF vampire variant) and the second Charlton Heston (Omega Man -- the 'monsters' were deformed plague survivors)… or the fourth if you count the straight to DVD I Am OmegaI Am Legend (2007) did rather well at the box office.  It is being written by the original film’s co-writer Akiva Goldsman…  However, given the 2007 film's ending, which implied Wil Smith survived, it is difficult to see how he can be in it…

A UFO conspiracy thriller has been bought by Apple for an undisclosed eight-figure deal.  Joseph (Tron: Legacy (2010), Oblivion (2013)) Kosinski is directing.  Apparently it will have an All The President's Men riff and is based on the 'real-life' claims of David Grusch who testified before Congress that the government has been studying the spacecraft and bodies of aliens, while also suppressing the information from reaching the public… (sigh… but it good make for an entertaining film).  The film is reportedly the story of two men working in national security who uncover a secret program to recover and reverse-engineer crashed UAP’s (unidentified aerial phenomena – the UFO re-brand). Reportedly, former United States Air Force officer David Grusch has been acting as a consultant for the film…

A Hancock sequel may be coming?  The Will Smith starring super-hero take Hancock (2008) may be getting a sequel.  Years ago, in 2012, Hancock director, Peter Berg, did let slip that he wanted to make a sequel. It now looks this project is further along as the word is that they are scouting for the cast…

Bong ( Snowpiercer) Joon-ho's next live action after Mickey 17 is to be a horror!  The Parasite director's next will be a marine animation (budget said to be around £64 million (US$52m) – about a third on Mickey 17 and the most expensive animated film in Korean history) and is now half completed, but his next live action film will be a horror.  It will be action-horror set in Seoul’s tube (metro) subway network, and apparently he's been thinking about it since 2001.  And that's all we know (for now).  ++++ We have a standalone article on Mickey 17 here.

Director Joe Wright's next film will be the artificial intelligence (AI) thriller Alignment.  The film concerns a finance company's, Lamda's, latest AI that begins manipulating global markets and stoking international conflict. A principled board member and an out of his depth software engineer must race to convince their profit-obsessed colleagues to shut down their creation before it triggers a globally catastrophic event. [; The British director is known for Pride & Prejudice (2005), Atonement (2007), Anna Karenina (2012), and Darkest Hour (2017).  Natan Dotan's script for Alignment has reportedly been bought for US$3.25 million (£4m).  Fifth Season is the production company behind the film and it appreciates that AI is garnering much public interest with much development the past three years. Reportedly, it is fast-tracking production on this film.

The Magic: The Gathering sees another attempt to make it to the big screen.  The trading card game Magic was created in 1993. It currently sees a revenue stream of around US$1 billion (£1.22bn) a year from around 50 million players.  There have been a number of attempts to turn it into a film. This latest one comes from a team-up between Hasbro Entertainment and Legendary Entertainment.

And finally…

Short video clips (short films, other vids and trailers) that might tickle your fancy….

Short SF Film: Don't as  Wit ws!  You can see the trailer here.

Short SF Film: What is the weirdest film ever made?  Moid Moidelhoff over at Media Death Cult asks this question over three days of weed-enhanced film watching. He comes up with a few recommendations and also asks cult members to provide their suggestions in the 'comments' (worth having a skim). In the process, he scares himself sh*tless and has a nervous breakdown… But he comes up with some interesting choices including a previous film by the folk behind the Hugo-winning Everything, Everywhere, All at Once and also the best killer tyre film of all time. But as Moid said to your mother last night, 'we're done with rubber'… You can see the 21 minute video here.

Want more? See last season's video clip recommendations here.

For a reminder of the top films in 2024 (and earlier years) then check out our top Science Fiction Films annual chart. This page is based on the weekly UK box office ratings over the past year up to Easter. You can use this page if you are stuck for ideas hiring a DVD for the weekend.

For a forward look as to film releases of the year see our film release diary.

 

Summer 2025

Television News

 

The Last of Us season 2 has just launched.  In case you missed it, season 2 of the award-winning, post-apocalyptic, fungal zombie series just dropped on Max a couple of days before we posted this season's news page.  You can see the trailer here.

Murderbot (season one?) starts soon on Apple TV.  We have been waiting for this  Based on the brilliant Martha Wells novels, it concerns a security android that struggles with emotions and free will while balancing dangerous missions and desire for isolation, evading detection of its self-hacking as it finds its place as it enjoys hours of TV.  You can see the trailer here.

The most streamed TV show in the US was The Big Bang Theory.  The sitcom averaged 265.5 episodes per viewer on Max or 29.1 billion minutes of total viewing of the show's 279 episodes.  Related news previously posted elsewhere on this site includes:
Young Sheldon gets a spin-off series with Sheldon's brother, Georgie
The Big Bang Theory ended with record viewers after 12 years
The Big Bang Theory is to have a 12th season
The Big Bang Theory is to have a spin-off series

The Big Bang Theory may have a new spin-off series!  Max is reportedly considering a spin-off based on the Kevin Sussman’s Stuart Bloom, comic shop owner character. It is tentatively titled Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. Lauren Lapkus (Stuart's girlfriend Denise), Brian Posehn (Bert Kibbler) and John Ross Bowie (Barry Kripke) are reported as being potentially onboard should the series be green-lit.

The summer's new series, Wycaro 339 may be science fiction?  Screenwriter, producer, and director George Vincent Gilligan Jr. (The X-Files, Hancock, Breaking Bad) is behind the series but has kept details of the new series are being kept confidential. Rumour has it that it may concern aliens in disguise… but that's just the rumour.  What is know is that 10 episodes have been shot.  It is due to be released on Apple TV+.

Silo has been renewed for a third and fourth season.  Apple TV+ says that the fourth season will bring the story arc to a close.  The series is based Hugh Howey’s 'Wool' novel trilogy. It concerns the last ten thousand people on Earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and those who try to find out face fatal consequences. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will.  When the first season aired Apple realised that they were onto a hit and it was quickly renewed.  ++++ You can see the season 2 trailer here.

Creature Commandos has been renewed for a second season.  The DC Studios series with Warner Brothers and streamed on Max has had a seven-episode first season.  You can see the first season trailer here.

Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man has been renewed for a second season.  The Disney Plus animation re-imagines the origin of Peter Parker, placing him in an uneasy mentorship with villain Norman Osborn. (Season one trailer here.)

Dune: Prophecy has been renewed for a second season.  The HBO/Max's Dune prequel series attracted 15 million views for its debut episode in November (2024)Dune: Prophecy is set 10,000 years before the birth of Paul Atreides and concerns the formation of the mystical Bene Gesserit sisterhood as told through the tragic events of two siblings from the disgraced Harkonnen royal family.  It is adapted from Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson’s 2012 novel, Sisterhood of Dune.  You can see the season 1 trailer here.

Paradise has been renewed for a second season.  Several episodes into Paradise's such have been the viewing figures on Hulu, that this SF political thriller has been renewed.  You can see the season 1 trailer here.

Squid Game sees its third and final season air in June (2025).  In the west, the show is Netflix’s number one non-English language series.  Season three is set to drop 27th June 2025.  You can see the season 2 trailer here.

The Rings of Power sees its third season likely to air in August/September 2026.  It is currently in pre-production at Shepperton Studios, London. Prime Video is giving it a big budget.  Meanwhile, you can see the season 2 trailer here.

The Sandman is to end with season 2.  The first season debuted in August 2022 but was not renewed until November that year. The move is possibly connected to the allegations of Neil Gaiman's behaviour with women but its first season had a focus on the character of Dream, and there is little left in the original comics story left to tell.  The series is made by Warner Bros. Television for Netflix and is expensive.  (Trailer here)

House of the Dragon season 3 sees James Norton join the cast.  He will play the character Ormund Hightower who has been referenced a number of times but not seen. James Norton is known for Happy Valley, Grantchester, War & Peace and The Nevers.

One Piece season 2 will see new cast members.  Rigo Sanchez, Yonda Thomas and James Hiroyuki Liao will play Dragon, Igaram and Ipponmatsu respectively.&bsp; The series is set in a seafaring world, a young pirate captain sets out with his crew to attain the title of Pirate King, and to discover the mythical treasure known as 'One Piece'.  (Trailer here.)

Lanterns is to see Ulrich Thomsen play a super-villain.  Ulrich (Counterpart, The Blacklist) Thomsen will play Sinestro, a former Green Lantern turned rogue. The character first appeared in the Green Lantern comic in 1961.  The forthcoming series concerns new recruit John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and Lantern legend Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler), two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, Earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland… The series comes from HBO in association with Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios.

Silvia Moreno-Garcia’s novel The Daughter of Doctor Moreau is to be a TV series.  The novel The Daughter of Doctor Moreau is a retelling of the classic Island of Dr. Moreau by H. G. Wells from the perspective of his coming-of-age daughter, Carlota.  Silvia Moreno-Garcia is one of the adaptation's producers.

The Boys From Brazil is to be a Netflix series.  The Ira Levin 1976 novel was made into a film in 1978 starring Gregory Peck and Laurence Olivier. It concerned Nazi hunter Yakov Liebermann who receives a tip that the Nazi Dr. Josef Mengele is alive and living under an assumed name in Brazil. Liebermann travels to the South American country to track down the so called “Angel of Death,” only to discover a sinister bioscience conspiracy at work…  Peter Morgan (who did The Crown) is behind the new series that will see Jeremy (The Succession) Strong star.  You can see the 1978 film trailer here.

Dungeons & Dragons: The Forgotten Realms is to be a Netflix series.  Drew Crevello is its show-runner and pilot scriptwriter.  Shawn ( Stranger Things) Levy is also on the production team. Hasbro Entertainment will make the series.

Tomb Raider series may see Sophie (Game of Thrones) Turner lead.  She is in lone to play Lara Croft in the forthcoming series for Amazon Prime.

A new vampire comedy series is in the works.  Fox Entertainment is making the series which concerns a resolute 25-year-old vampire who struggles with running the family business for his deadly and overpowering vampire parents while trying to chase his dream to become an actor… The series is as yet untitled.

Arcane is to have a number of spin-off series.  The Netflix animation series is having a number of spin-offs planed but none are in production.  You can see the season 2 trailer here.

Pacific Drive survival video game may be a TV series.  The PlayStation 5 and Windows game was Created by Cassandra Dracott Pacific Drive is a retro-punk-style driving and survival game set to an experimental electronic music soundtrack that challenges players to escape a surreal and abandoned exclusion zone with their car as their only companion in a dark and chilling world created by accident by a technology company.  The game was short-listed for Best Debut Indie Game at the 2024 Game Awards and won Best Gameplay at the 2024 BIG Festival, where it was also short-listed for Best Game. Atomic Monster is behind the TV series but it has yet to find a network or streaming platform.

Beyond: Two Souls video game may be a TV series.  The 2013 game's plot concerns Jodie Holmes, a young woman with extraordinary supernatural abilities who becomes entangled in a web of government conspiracies and otherworldly forces. Connected to a mysterious entity named Aiden, Jodie must navigate both military exploitation and otherworldly threats while discovering the true nature of her powers… Within half a decade 2.8 million copies of the game had been sold.  (Video game trailer here.)

Land of the Giants may be re-booted… ?  Yes, with Lost in Space we have been here before in 2014 when Legendary sought to remake the series… and Netflix ran it (2018-2021).  Now, Akiva Goldsman – co-creator of Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – wants to remake three other Allen Irwin series: Land of the Giants, Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea and The Time Tunnel. Legendary are also behind these reboots.

 

 

Summer 2025

Publishing & Book Trade News

 

Britain's publishing scene in 2024 – mostly good news.  Good news certainly on the e-book front as for the first time the UK's big six publishers all reported e-book growth by volume: together sales rose 5.8% to 46.2 million e-units, though this was not as great as 2020's e-book sales (that were arguably fuelled by the CoVID-19 lockdowns).  Hachette (which includes Orion's SF imprint Gollancz among much else) sold the most e-books. Penguin Random House and it sold more e-books domestically last year than HarperCollins, Pan Macmillan, Simon & Schuster (S&S) and Bloomsbury put together.  Amazon was responsible for selling 90% of total consumer market (TCM – which excludes things like academic journal subscriptions) e-books in the UK, and as a guide the previous year (2023) UK consumer digital revenue was £292m (US$356m). The big six were possibly selling a UK e-book share of getting on for 40% of the TCM.
          Physical (paper) books.  In 2024 the overall paper book market fell 0.6% to £1.822bn (US$2.22bn) in value terms, and by 1.7% in volume, to 195.3 million copies sold.
          Independent publishing.  This was a landmark year for the Independent Alliance (IA) collective of 18 publishers, which for the first time saw their total – both e-books and paper – BookScan revenue of £92.8m (US$113.2m) for 2024 exceed the Big Four (Hachette, Penguin Random House, Harper Collins and Pan Macmillan).
          UK fiction sales saw growth in 2024.  UK fiction saw an all-time high of £552.7m (US$674.3m) through Nielsen BookScan’s TCM nearly £50m (US$61m), or nearly 64,512,000 books sold, up on its 2023 record sales: that’s a 9% increase at a time when inflation (consumer price index) for the year was 2.5% -- in short, real-term growth.  Now, Nielsen BookScan has 14 Fiction sub-categories and here all but two expanded in 2024. Of these, with regard to paper formats, 26.7% were hardback.
          UK Science Fiction and Fantasy led the way.  TikTok aided the (new?) sub-genre of 'Romantasy' aided this growth of 41.3% to generate sales of £83,810,727 (US$102,249,086). And of course as always some that SF/F readers might classify as this genre ended up in the Horror & Ghost Stories category that had sales top £8m (US$9.76) which is double the average annual revenues it garnered between 2008 to 2024. This year's stand out Horror was Stephen King’s Holly with 64,000 copies sold (no other Horror title exceeded 20,000 copies): Stephen King titles were responsible for a quarter of Horror's TCM, and half Horror's annual top 20 titles were from publishers' backlists.  Also what some might consider SF/F but which is counted separately are Superhero Graphic Novels and they attracted £8.94m (US$11m) in 2024.
          Lead Science Fiction and Fantasy authors.  Sarah J. Maas' UK book sales increased to £13.2m (US$16.1m) in 2024. (Remember, this is the total value of her books' sales and not the income she received.)  J.K. Rowling's titles saw over £9,028,000 US$11.m) worth of BookScan sales.  J. R. R. Tolkien also had strong sales of £4.2m (US$5.12m) no doubt fuelled by the Rings spin-off Amazon TV series (and viewers wanting the real deal).  Horror master Stephen King had £3,761,638 (US$4.59m) worth of UK sales.  Roald Dahl titles made £3,356,697 (US$4.09m).  Brandon Sanderson sold enough to make the top 50 UK author list with £2,539,978 (US$3.1m) and his Gollancz backlist realise £818,000 (US$999,800).  Stephanie Garber also had a good year, her books sold in the UK to the tune of £1.7m (US$2.07m) as did r Carissa Broadbent and £1.3m (US$1.59m).  Frank Herbert, no doubt due to the new Dune films and TV series, had £2.1m (US$2.56m) worth of sales and of course all this was backlist.  Adrian Tchaikovsky kept up his relentless output and straddles the SF/fantasy divide with total UK sales of £688,000 (US$839,000) and Cixin Liu £657,000 (US$801,500).
          UK Other Fiction.  Leading was General & Literary Fiction, that saw £163.1m (US$199), its best since 2011; then came Crime, Thriller & Adventure with £143.2m (US$174.7) – its biggest in 14 years.  Romance & Sagas generated £169.1m (US$206.3m) which is even more that the Fifty Shades record year of 2012. However this arguably underestimated Romance's contribution to the book market both due to the rise of Romantasy and also some publisher classify their romance as General and Literary fiction so as not to have their books referred to as 'Chick Lit'.
++++ Recent related publishing economy items elsewhere on this site includes:
  – British Isles audio-book downloads increase in 2023
  – 2023 UK Science Fiction / Fantasy (SF/F) book publishing sales increase of 25%
  – UK top 20 SF/F imprints top £38 million (US$47m) sales in 2023
  – UK domestic commercial publishing grew by 1.1% in the first half of 2023
  – UK total publishing grew to £6.9 billion (US$8.6bn) in 2022
  – China's SF/F paper publishing grows by 34.7% and digital 34.7% over 2021-2022
  – UK publishing saw a 5% growth in 2021
  – UK publishing sees small growth in 2020
  – UK book exports fell in 2020, but key market country exports increased

First quarter 2025 sees a flat book market for UK.  Sales (through Nielsen BookScan’s Total Consumer Market) were £392.2 million (US$478m), up only 0.1% on the first quarter of 2024 but volume sales are down 2.1% in the same period – nearly 900,000 units.

Horror first quarter boom in UK.  In the first quarter of 2025, it is up over a third (37%) in value against the same period in 2024 to £1.78 million (US$2.17m) and volume is up 18% to nearly 161,000 copies. However, it needs to be said that the way BookScan categorises horror is not perfect, however the strength of the growth is so strong that this cannot be anything other than good news.

Books are exempt from US tariffs.  Well, that's one advantage of having a President who reads little and writes with a marker pen…  However, the situation is so (ahem) fluid that it is probably best to double-check should, and when, you need this information…

British independent publishers are seeing apparently random book returns from Europe.  Yes, Brexit is the gift that keeps on giving.  The European Union's new General Product Safety Regulations (GPSR) require distributors into Europe to meet risk assessment, documentation and labelling requirements, as well as having a named representative in the EU to vouch for them.  And, of course we all know that the pen is mightier than the sword, so books pose considerable risk..!  Small independent British publishers are seeing some of their books returned. Which get sent back and which let through appears to be random…  And so it goes.

The UK government's Artificial Intelligence consultation upsets authors and publishers.  The government's preferred option is to make an artificial intelligence (AI) training exemption allowing AI to be trained on books. Contrary to both copyright and GDPR (General Data Protection Regulations) publishers and authors have to actively opt-out of having their products used for AI training: the requirement should be for AI tech to seek to get publishers to opt-in to training.  One publisher commentator said that, "I can think of no government policy in any other sector that makes a citizen or business proactively opt out of the market – a corner shop from which you can steal, unless they post a message saying you must not."  But this 'preferred' option, is not the worst in the consultation: another gets rid of copyright altogether for AI training.  The UK's creative industries' annual value is estimated at £126 billion (US$154bn).  Meanwhile the UK House of Lords (the nation's second Parliamentary chamber) wants to see copyright protection for intellectual property enhanced and this support is cross-party with Labour (current government) peers voting contrary to the government's preferred line, and the Conservative peers voting for copyright protection despite being told to do nothing.  In 1710 Britain became the first country to operate a copyright law under Queen Anne.  David Salariya noted that the 1988 Copyright Act was already failing before AI came into the picture, and instead of fixing it, the UK government is accelerating its collapse.  SF author and Nobel winner Kazuo Ishiguro has joined calls for the UK government to “reconsider and change course.”  He also said, “If someone wants to take a book I’ve written and turn it into a TV series, or to print a chapter of it in an anthology, the law clearly states they must first get my permission and pay me,” he said. He continued: “To do otherwise is theft. So why is our government now pushing forward legislation to make the richest, most dominant tech companies in the world exceptions? At the dawn of the AI age, why is it just and fair – why is it sensible – to alter our time-honoured copyright laws to advantage mammoth corporations at the expense of individual writers, musicians, film-makers and artists?”  ++++ See also later on in the General Science section an item of the UK AI action plan.

The UK government's Artificial Intelligence consultation upsets journalists and news publishers.  Something rarely seen: never before seen, a campaign wrap around UK newspapers across the political spectrum: from The Sun to The Mirror and that's the nationals: some local papers are in on this too!  The 'Make It Fair' newspaper campaign is organised by the News Media Association (NMA) and backed by the Society of Editors (SOE).  Baroness Beeban Kidron, who has been lobbying in the House of Lords against the Government's proposals, puts the value of UK creatives' intellectual property at £126bn-a-year (US$1.54bn)!

Britain's Society of Authors surveyed views on UK proposed artificial intelligence consultation.  The government wants authors to active 'opt out' of AI using their works for training, which of course begs the question as to how an auther is supposed to learn that their work will be used for training? The survey revealed that 96% of authors believe an opt-out system would have a negative impact on the creative sector.  Yet, 58% of respondents were concerned that preventing their website being ‘crawled’ or ‘scraped’ for machine learning by opting out could negatively affect their discoverability online.  Further, 72% believe that their work opportunities as a creator have been negatively impacted by generative AI.  Regardong AI generally, 11% are more optimistic than a year ago, 20% are neutral, but 69% are more pessimistic.

The UK government joins US in not signing Paris Artificial Intelligence statement.  The international AI summit was held in February (2025).  Ahead of this summit 34,396 creators (authors, muscicians etc) from all cultural fields in France signed a petition, launched by four collection agencies and published by the daily newspaper, Le Parisien, expressing their concern over copyright and the future of their professions.  The US did not sign because it did not want to see the emerging AI field hampered by regulation and the UK because it wants AI to have access to creators' intellectual property for training purposes.
          However, even though the international statement includes – “AI model providers must respect fundamental rights, including copyright and related rights, in particular by diligently seeking and respecting the express wishes of rights-holders" – the French Publishers Association (Syndicat National de l’Edition, SNE) was disappointed by the summit’s final Statement as it did not call for AI developers to work with creators to define what respecting fundamental rights actually means in practice.

The The Authors Guild in the USA has launched a scheme whereby authors can certify that their work has not been written with the aid of artificial intelligence (AI).  They hope the scheme will eventually be expanded to non-Guild members.  Will this scheme work? Well, it all depends on whether or not you think that any author might lie… Perish the thought.

US states are trying to prevent Trump dismantling the Institute of Museum and Library Services which supports US libraries. 21 states have jointly filed a lawsuit.  Meanwhile, the Institute of Museum and Library Services has put staff on leave. The states are arguing that the steep cuts at the Institute and at two other small agencies (Minority Business Development Agency and the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service) violate both the Constitution and other federal laws related to spending, usurping Congress’s power to decide how federal funds are spent. The Institute has a budget of nearly US$290 million (£238m). It provides funding to libraries, museums and archives in every state and territory.

A new fantasy imprint has been launched by FairyLoot and Transworld.  The new imprint was launched at the London Book Fayre.  It will discover and publish “bold new voices that “push the boundaries of fiction.” It will feature a select number of jointly curated projects, and all titles will be published in physical format across the trade as well as digitally in audio-book and e-book formats.

A new SF/F imprint has been launched by Bloomsbury. Called Bloomsbury Archer, it will have both British (will be led by Vicky Leech Mateos as Publishing Director) and USA (led by Noa Wheeler in her new role as Publishing Director and Erica Barmash in her new role as Vice President, Marketing and Publicity).  Archer” refers to the existing Bloomsbury emblem, Diana, goddess of the hunt, referencing the imprint’s pursuit of the very best storytelling and new stars.

Spotify boosts ins science fiction/fantasy (SF/F).  Spotify ’s Audiobooks in Premium offering gives subscribers a monthly allowance of up to 15 hours of audiobook listening time.  Meanwhile, listeners without a Premium subscription can buy audiobooks separately.  Podium Entertainment and independent publisher Crooked Lane Books have partnered with Spotify to bring a range of new audiobooks to Premium subscribers. Podium specialises in Science Fiction, Fantasy and Romance and is making its audiobook catalogue available through more retail platforms.

Julia Donaldson takes over from J. K. Rowling to become the UK’s all-time top author by sales volume.  Julia Donaldson's, The Gruffalo has boosted her sales. 3.1 million copies were sold in 2024 through Nielsen BookScan’s Total Consumer Market (TCM), moving over two million more units than Rowling during the past 12 months.  Julia Donaldson's lifetime sales now stand at 48.6 million units, against J. K. Rowling’s 48 million.  However, in terms of value, Rowling retains her crown having lifetime earnings of £390.5 million (US$476.5m): £150m (US$18.3m) more than Julia Donaldson. Donaldson is also on course to cross the £250m (US$305m) TCM barrier in 2025.  (The TCM represents public sales though bookshops and online retailers: it excludes things like academic journal subscriptions.)

Brendan Durkin becomes Gollancz editorial director.  Brendan has been with Gollancz since 2015. he has worked in Brandon Sanderson, Joe Abercrombie and Andrzej Sapkowski titles, as well as leading the publishing of the literary estates of Sir Terry Pratchett and Frank Herbert. He also launched Gollancz’s direct-to-consumer publishing programme, The Gollancz Emporium, producing deluxe special editions of Dune, Neuromancer, The Dispossessed by Ursula K. Le Guin, The Name of the Wind and The Lies of Locke Lamora.  This is a key time for Gollancz which marks it centenary in 2027.

George Orwell gets £2 coin from the Royal Mint to coincide with the 75th anniversary of the Nineteen Eighty-Four and Animal Farm author's death.  The coin has a Nineteen Eighty-Four with a camera eye on one side and the inscription "Big Brother is watching you".

The Haskell Free Library and Opera House introduces formal border crossing.  The library and opera house between Stanstead, Quebec, and Derby Line, Vermont, deliberately straddles the US-Canada border in a symbolic gesture of closeness and co-operation between the two countries. The library’s entrance is on the Vermont side. Previously, Canadian visitors were able to enter using the sidewalk and entrance on the American side but were encouraged to bring documentation. The opera house sees the audience in the US and the performers on stage in the Canadian half.  Under the new rules Canadians will need to go through a formal border crossing before entering the library.
          +++++ See earlier above how Trump's new border, entry-to-the-USA arrangements are affecting the forthcoming Worldcon.

Neil Gaiman has five more women accuse him of seΧual misconduct.  This is in addition to the original three last summer which brings the total to eight.
          Since the original allegations, a number of Gaiman's media projects have been cancelled such as Netflix's Dead Boy Detectives, or curtailed, such as Good Omens, as well as proposed projects shelved such as a Graveyard Boys film.  Dark Horse xomics, which have published a number of Gaiman's works have reportedly cancelled the forthcoming series based on Gaiman's Anansi Boys.  The British stage version of Neil Gaiman’s Coraline has also been cancelled.  The KickStarter fund-raising campaign for the Good Omens graphic novel opened a refund window to allow donors that want to to get their money back. This KickStarter campaign is being run by the Pratchett Estate (Terry co-authored the original novel with Gaiman) and the Estate has affirmed that Gaiman would not see any of the KickStarter funds.  They confirmed that the Kickstarter and PledgeManager will now fully be an entity run solely by, and financially connected to, the Terry Pratchett Estate. The fundraiser had reported managed to accrue £2,419,973.  Lastly, Neil Gaiman's name has been removed from UK agent Casarotto Ramsay & Associates’ client list on its website.
          Meanwhile, author J. K. Rowling has reportedly compared Gaiman's behaviour to that of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.  Gaiman's representatives reportedly say that there was no wrong doing and that encounters were consensual – See also the next item below.  ++++ The Sandman to end with season 2.

Publishers of Neil Gaiman have cancelled nearly all his new ventures.  HarperCollins, Marvel, and W.W. Norton confirmed that they do not have future books planned with the author. It is unclear if Gaiman, the author of nearly 50 books that have sold more than 50 million combined copies worldwide, has any new forthcoming titles currently under contract. Previously announced was the cancellation of the film adaptation of The Graveyard Book.  This follows allegations of inappropriate behaviour to women.  Gaiman himself has said (January 2025), "Some of the horrible stories now being told simply never happened, while others have been so distorted from what actually took place that they bear no relationship to reality. I am prepared to take responsibility for any missteps I made. I’m not willing to turn my back on the truth, and I can't accept being described as someone I am not, and cannot and will not admit to doing things I didn't do.  In the main, fellow SF professionals and members of the community have distanced themselves from Gaiman and his actions, many with compassion for the women involved whose number has increased since the summer.

One in six UK booksellers have been harassed!  One in six bookshop staffers across the bookselling trade have experienced abuse or harassment from customers, according to new research from the Booksellers Association.  Around 6% of respondents have been bullied by staff, with 1% receiving abuse and/or harassment, and 16% of respondents have received abuse and/or harassment from customers, with 5% having been bullied and 2% having experienced violence.
          Separately, the survey revealed that only 7% of respondents identified as being from ethnic minority groups (which compares with 18% in the population as a whole). Also few booksellers had a professional background compared to the adult national population as a whole.
          Finally, the survey revealed that bookselling retained strong representation for women, members of the LGBTQAI+ community and those who identify, or have identified, as trans. Similarly, those who are neuro-divergent or have a disability or long-term health condition remained above the national average.

Mark Hodder names Rebellion as the publisher that buried his novel.  Reportedly, his novel A Dark and Subtle Light was due for and October but cancelled the book when its commissioning editor left the company. Apparently, they also forgot to remove the Amazon listing. Mark would like to publish it elsewhere but it is said that Rebellion will not allow him to on the grounds that he has already been paid as it was a work-for-hire deal. So it would seem that this novel may never see the light of day.

Amazon dispute with Bloomsbury settled.  The dispute, which concerned Bloomsbury's contract with Amazon that needed renewal (the previous contract's term had ended).  Amazon UK had threatened to stop selling Bloomsbury print titles in the UK, Europe and Australia and its Kindle titles worldwide if the contract collapsed.  Bloomsbury is known for publishing J. K. Rowling and Sarah J. Maas.  Amazon has had contract disputes before with or publishers, largely centred around e-book terms.  It pulled buy buttons from Macmillan titles in 2010 and took different actions against Hachette in 2014.
          ++++ Amazon stories previously covered elsewhere on this site and the BBC include:
  - Amazon ends working from home policy
  - GMB union workers at Amazon go on strike for pay
  - Criminals generate A.I. written books attributing them to established authors and then sell them on Amazon
  - Lydia Davies will not be having her latest book sold on Amazon
  - Amazon has stopped selling Kindle magazine and newspaper subscriptions (Summer 2023)
  - Amazon to lay off 10,000 jobs (Spring 2023)
  - Amazon's worker monitoring criticised by UK all-party Select Committee
  - Cory Doctorow explains that he will not let his books appear on Amazon Audible
  - Alleged intimidation by Amazon causes a second vote on whether workers in Alabama can have a trade union
  - Authors removed from Amazon's Kindle Direct Publishing
  - Pirated copy of the Hugo-short-listed Blindsight is finally taken down from the Amazon website.
  - Amazon fined by European Union
  - Amazon pays a little more tax as sales rise by 50%
  - Amazon destroys millions of items of unsold stock
  - Audible – the audiobook sales outlet for Amazon’s company ACX – seems to be ripping off publishers and authors
  - Concerns as to Amazon's staff work conditions and rights
  - Amazon workers launch protests on Prime Day
  - Staff at Amazon's Swansea warehouse 'treated like robots'
  - Amazon warehouse accidents total 440
  - Amazon workers praising conditions are accused of lying
  - Amazon breaks embargo on Atwood's The Testaments
  - Amazon's UK tax paid substantially down despite a great profit increase
  - Amazon must pay its tax, says European Commission
  - Amazon tax wrong says UK Booksellers Association
  - 110,000 submit Amazon tax petition to Downing Street
  - Amazon and Google lambasted by Chair of House of Commons Accounts Committee
  - Amazon UK avoiding substantial tax says report in The Bookseller.

Del Rey acquires major new romantasy from Thea Guanzon.  Tusk Love by Thea Guanzon, author of The Hurricane Wars, is based on an aspect of the live-stream tabletop role-playing game (RPG) Critical Role: Critical Role is a popular RPG.  Tusk Love stand-alone romantasy novel.  The concept for the book comes from Critical Role’s second campaign, in which the adventurers visited a bookshop where one of the characters, Jester Lavorre (played by Laura Bailey), went looking for romance novels and came across one called Tusk Love.  Del Rey UK, an is imprint of Penguin Random House, and Tusk Love UK rights were acquired from Del Rey USA. The book is expected to be out this summer.

Solaris acquires major new romantasy from Sylvain Neuvel.  The Many looks the events that follow when a small meteorite lands on Earth and something from it attaches itself to a tick – when that tick bites a human who in turns longs to bite others, it sets in motion a growing hive-mind attempting to fight off the worst impulses of humanity in a tale that explores seΧThe Many is expected to be out in Spring 2026.  Sylvain Neuvel is the author of The Last of Me and For the First Time, Again.

Simon & Schuster buys debut romantasy novel from Tzeyi Koay in six-figure deal.  Simon & Schuster (UK) and Atria Books Australia acquired world rights for two books.  A Curse Carved in Ink sees a biseΧual love triangle and looks at generational trauma through the prism of Chinese mythology.

Gollancz buys a debut dystopian trilogy from Holly D Ahearne.  Dark Isles follows a healer on an undercover mission to the mysterious Dark Isle. She quickly finds herself swept away by the idyllic women’s world, where misandry is mandatory.  The trilogy is based on the short story 'Etanidrobus' that won the Orwell Society ’s Dystopian Fiction Prize.

Bloomsbury UK wins queer gothic fantasy.  Cassidy Ellis Salter's trilogy that begins with These Shattered Spires goes to Bloomsbury following an auction at the London Book Fayre. The Italian language rights have already gone to Fazi and Polish to Jaguar. The first in the trilogy The first book in the series will be published in the British Isles in March 2026.  The trilogy is set in a world where ghosts live in mirrors, dead nuns stalk the corridors and magic is real but comes with the price of pain. When the king dies, protagonists Taro, Nixie, Alix and Elliot are thrown into a battle for the fifth tower. If they don’t find an escape, they ’ll be battling the worst monsters they can imagine – each other

Asimov's novel The Caves of Steel is being adapted for a film… Finally !  The story is in our film news section.

Silvia Moreno-Garcia’s novel The Daughter of Doctor Moreau to be a TV series.  The story is in our television news section.

 

And finally, some of the spring's book or author-related videos…

Is Neuromancer any good?  This 1984 classic by William Gibson galvanised cyberpunk SF.  Grammaticus Books takes a deep dive into Neuromancer concluding that it was very influential (including on the real world) but was it any good?  (Warning – Grammaticus credits Neuromancer with coining the term 'cyberspace' but Gibson actually used it a couple of year's earlier in his short 'Burning Chrome' (1982).)  Before you watch the vid, if you have read Neuromancer what score out of ten would you give it?  You can see the 17-minute video here.

Fritz Leiber's Our Lady of Darkness (1978) reviewed.  Another Grammaticus Books video.  You can see the video here.

 

Summer 2025

Forthcoming SF Books

 

The End of Eternity by Isaac Asimov, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
Andrew Harlan’s job is to range through past and present centuries monitoring and even altering Time’s myriad cause-and-effect relationships. A Technician with the Allwhen Council, he must be dispassionate.  Then Harlan meets Noÿs and falls victim to a phenomenon older than Time itself – love. Years of self-discipline are cast aside as Harlan uses the techniques of the Eternals to twist Time so that he and Noÿs might survive… together.

Gold by Isaac Asimov, Harper Fiction, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
The last Isaac Asimov science fiction collection which contains all of his previously uncollected stories.  Gold is Isaac Asimov's last science fiction collection‚ one containing all of his uncollected SF stories that had never before appeared in book form. Gold is the final and crowning achievement of the fifty-five year career of science fiction's transcendent genius‚ the world-famous author who defined the field of SF for its practitioners‚ for its millions of readers‚ and for the world at large.

Magic by Isaac Asimov, Harper Fiction, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
A final collection of original short fantasy stories assembles previously uncollected tales, stories about the two-centimetre demon Azael, several fairy tales, and a humorous adventure about Batman's old age from the grandmaster of science fiction.  These stories are fascinating musings of a wide-ranging intelligence, discussing everything from Tolkien to Spielberg, from unicorns to King Arthur. Magic is the last word on fantasy by the renowned science fiction author.

The Study of Human Life by Joshua Bennett, Bloomsbury, £9.99, pbk, ISBN: 978-1-526-664532.
An award-winning collection and novella exploring speculative fiction, addressing abolition, Black ecological consciousness, and the boundless promise of parenthood,  Across three sequences, Joshua Bennett’s new book recalls and re-imagines social worlds almost but not entirely lost, all while gesturing toward the ones we are building even now, in the midst of a state of emergency, together. Bennett opens with a set of autobiographical poems that deal with themes of family, life, death, vulnerability, and the joys and dreams of youth. The central section, “The Book of Mycah,” features an alternate history where Malcolm X is resurrected from the dead, as is a young black man shot by the police some fifty years later in Brooklyn. The final section of 'The Study of Human Life' are poems that Bennett has written about fatherhood, on the heels of his own first child being born.

Dissolution by Nicholas Binge, Harper Voyager, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Maggie Webb has lived the last decade caring for elderly husband, Stanley, as memory loss gradually erases all the beautiful moments they created together. When a mysterious stranger named Hassan appears at her door, he reveals a shocking truth: Stanley isn’t losing his memories. Someone is actively removing them to hide a long-buried secret from coming to light. If Maggie does what she’s told, she can reverse it. She can get her husband back. Led by Hassan, Maggie breaks into her husband’s mind, probing the depths of his memories in an effort to save him. The deeper she dives, the more she unravels a mystery spanning continents and centuries, each layer more complex than the last. But Hassan cannot be trusted. Not just memories are disappearing, but pieces of reality itself. If Maggie cannot find out what Stanley did all those years ago, and what Hassan is after, she risks far more than her husband’s life.

Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
Guy Montag is a fireman. His job is to burn books, which are forbidden, being the source of all discord and unhappiness. Even so, Montag is unhappy; there is discord in his marriage. Are books hidden in his house? The Mechanical Hound of the Fire Department, armed with a lethal hypodermic, escorted by helicopters, is ready to track down those dissidents who defy society to preserve and read books.

The Illustrated Man by Ray Bradbury, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
A reprint of the classic collection of Bradbury SF/F shorts themed around a traveller showing a local is tattooed body whose images suck him into alternate realities and tales…

The Martian Chronicles by Ray Bradbury, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
A reprint of the classic SF/F collection of themed tales around the colonisation of Mars. SF with a decided fantasy riff with the enigmatic, dark they were but golden eyed Martians who can affect the human explorers' perceptions… Absolutely classic mid-20 century SF.

Whalesong by Miles Cameron, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61509-9.
Space opera.  Recently retired DHC space pilot Thor Storkel is hired to move cargo from Terra in a shady deal he would never have accepted, had it not come from his former squadron mate, Marca Nbaro. Every part of the mission is loaded with doubt, and Storkel quickly realises that he hasn’t just been handed a cargo; he’s the stalking horse in a high-stakes game to uncover a violent political conspiracy – and some will stop at nothing to kill him and the cargo he carries.

Every Version Of You by Grace Chan, Verve Books, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-857-30915-0.
Billed by the publisher as Never Let Me Go meets Black Mirror, with a dash of Murakami surrealism thrown in…  In late twenty-first century Australia, Tao-Yi and her partner Navin spend most of their time inside an immersive, consumerist virtual reality called Gaia. They log on, go to work, socialise, and even eat in this digital utopia. Meanwhile their aging bodies lie suspended in pods inside cramped apartments.  Across the city, in the abandoned real world, Tao-Yi’s mother remains stubbornly offline, dwindling away between hospital visits and memories of her earlier life in Malaysia.  When a new technology is developed to permanently upload a human brain to Gaia, Tao-Yi must decide what is most important: a digital future, or an authentic past.

Picks and Shovels by Cory Doctorow, Head of Zeus, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-804-54783-0.
Money-laundering, cyber-knavery and shell-company chicanery: Marty Hench is an expert in them all. He's Silicon Valley's most accomplished forensic accountant and well versed in the devious ways of Fortune 500s, divorcing oligarchs, and international drug cartels alike (and there’s more crossover than you might imagine). Picks and Shovels explores Marty's first adventure after he comes west to San Francisco and ends up working for the bad guys. The villains are an affinity scam PC company called 'Three Wise Men' that's run by a Mormon bishop, a Catholic priest and an orthodox rabbi who fleece their faithful with proprietary, underpowered computers and peripherals, and front for some very bad, very violent money-men.

The Third Rule of Time Travel by Philip Fracassi, Orbit, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52308-8.
Scientist Beth Darlow is at the peak of her career when she discovers a way for human consciousness to travel through time – to any point in the traveller’s lifetime – and relive moments of their life. An epic breakthrough to be sure, but it’s not perfect: the traveller has no way to alter, or control, the outcome; they can only observe. After Beth’s husband, Colson, the co-creator of the machine, dies in a tragic car accident, Beth is left to raise Isabella – their only daughter – and continue the work they started. Mired in grief, Beth decides to travel back in time to find Colson and prove the value of the machine. But with each trip she takes, her own timeline begins to warp. Beth continues the experiments at a rapid pace, pushing herself to the limit. But after one fateful experiment, Beth returns to find her reality altered to a horrifying extent. Isabella has ceased to exist. Beth must do whatever it takes, pushing the limits of science and the hidden rules of the universe itself, to change her reality once more, and bring Isabella back before she is lost to her forever.

Star Wars: The Mask of Fear by Alexander Freed, Del Rey, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-91942-4.
In order to ensure the security and continuing stability, the Republic will be reorganised into the first Galactic Empire! For a safe and secure society!’ With one speech, and thunderous applause, Chancellor Palpatine brought the era of the Republic crashing down. In its place rose the Galactic Empire. Across the galaxy, people rejoiced and celebrated the end to war – and the promises of tomorrow. But that tomorrow was a lie. Instead, the galaxy became twisted by the cruelty and fear of the Emperor’s rule. During that terrifying first year of tyranny, Mon Mothma, Saw Gerrera and Bail Organa face the encroaching darkness. One day, they will be three architects of the Rebel Alliance. But first, each must find purpose and direction in a changing galaxy, while harbouring their own secrets, fears and hopes for a future that may never come, unless they act.

Metro 2035 by Dmitry Glukhovsky, Gollancz, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62810-5.
The third in the post-apocalyptic series that began with Metro 2033 set in the aftermath of a nuclear war with the survivors being in Moscow's underground system while powerful monsters and mutations roam outside…  This series has been a big seller in Eastern Europe, and – until recently – Russia. The author currently lives outside Russia and, in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has been denounced by Putin.

The Frozen People by Elly Griffiths, Quercus, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-43333-3.
Ali Dawson works on cold cases, crimes so old, the joke goes, that they are almost frozen. What most people don’t know is that they travel back in time to complete their investigations. So far the team has only ventured a few years or decades back, but Ali’s boss has a new assignment for her. He wants her to step back to 1850, the heart of the Victorian Age, to clear the name of Cain Templeton, the eccentric ancestor of Tory MP Isaac Templeton. Duly prepared, she arrives in London in January 1850 – the middle of a freezing winter. She is directed to a house inhabited by artists and is greeted by a dead woman at her feet. Soon she finds herself in extreme danger. Even worse, she appears to be stuck, unable to make her way back to the present, to the life she loves and home to her son, Finn. Set your clocks to February 2025 and get ready for an new crime novel. Billed by the publisher as perfect for those missing the Dr Ruth Galloway series and for any crime and historical fiction fans.

A Short History of the Future by Liam Hogan, Northodox Press, £9.99 pbk/£2.99 eBook, ISBN: 978-1-915-17947-0.
42 Sci-Fi short stories by an award-winning writer, modern twists on retro themes from time travel to multiverses, via aliens, pocket spaceships, teleportation mishaps, and space pirates. Includes the award-winners 'Ana' (Quantum Shorts), 'Tribulations' (LA Sci-Fest Roswell Award), and 'Re-boot' (Quarancon), along with stories published in Best of British Science Fiction, Nature 'Futures', and Analog.

Star Wars: The Acolyte: Wayseeker by Justina Ireland, Del Rey, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-91947-9.
Vernestra Rwoh has spent over a decade exploring the Outer Rim as a Wayseeker, answering to no other authority but the Force itself. When a request from the Jedi Council orders her back to Coruscant, Vernestra initially refuses, feeling that her first priority should be to the beings she’s already serving. But after Jedi Master Indara arrives to ask for Vernestra’s aid in person, Vernestra finds herself pulled back into Coruscant’s complicated world of Republic politics and underworld crime. As the two delve further into their investigation, and the lines between Jedi and Republic business blur, Vernestra must reconsider what it means to serve for Light and Life.

Never Let Me Go by Kazuo Ishiguro, Faber, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-571-39086-1.
Anniversary edition to mark twenty years of Kazuo Ishiguro’s modern classic, with a new introduction from the Nobel Prize-winning author.  In his multimillion-copy bestseller, Kazuo Ishiguro imagines the lives of a group of students growing up in a darkly skewed version of 1990s England.  Narrated by Kathy H, as she tries to come to terms with her childhood at the seemingly idyllic Hailsham School, it is a story of love, friendship and memory, charged throughout with a sense of life’s fragility.

The Stardust Grail by Yume Kitasei, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
Heist to save an alien civilisation. Maya Hoshimoto was once the best art thief in the galaxy. For ten years, she returned stolen artefacts to alien civilizations – until a disastrous job forced her into hiding. Now she just wants to enjoy a quiet life, but she's haunted by persistent and disturbing visions of the future. Then an old friend comes to her with a job she can't refuse: find a powerful object that could save an alien species from extinction. Except no one has seen it in living memory. And they aren't the only ones hunting for it.

The Dream Hotel by Laila Lalami, Bloomsbury, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN: 978-1-526-68519-3.
Sara is returning home from a conference abroad when agents from the Risk Assessment Administration pull her aside at the airport. Using data from her dreams, their algorithm has determined that she is at imminent risk of harming her husband. For his safety, she must be transferred to a retention centre, and kept under observation for twenty-one days. But as Sara arrives to be monitored alongside other dangerous dreamers, she discovers that with every deviation from the facility’s strict and ever-shifting rules, their stay can be extended – and that getting home to her family is going to cost much more than just three weeks of good behaviour. A tale about the technology that puts us in shackles even as it promises to make our lives easier, The Dream Hotel asks: how much must we keep private if we are to remain free? And can even the most invasive forms of surveillance ever capture who we really are?

The Armoured Dark by Megan E. O’Keefe, Orbit, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52634-8.
Bitter Amandine and her pirate crew have plundered the stars around Votive City for decades, building a fearsome reputation. But after two decades of near-death experiences, they’re getting too old for this shit. They’re willing to hang up their blasters, retire, and finally get some rest . . . after one last job. When Amandine hears that an old rival is planning to kidnap a highly protected navigator, she decides to swoop in, stage a rescue and press her for a reward. But the navigator has other plans. She turns the tables on Amandine and reveals that she was hoping the infamous pirate would catch wind of the meeting and interfere. She wants a ride to the Clutch, a graveyard for the ships of an extinct alien race, to chase down her missing mentor. What they discover will change the whole galaxy forever.

Some Body Like Me by Lucy Lapinska, Gollancz, £15.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62303-2.
Billed by the publisher as Never Let Me Go meets The Sea of Tranquillity, exploring our capacity for love at the end of the world.  Abigail Fuller spends humanity’s final days looking after her husband David.  Abigail isn’t David’s wife. She’s not even human. She’s a replacement of the real Abigail, who died sixteen years ago.  In three weeks, when the law changes, she’ll be free to go where she likes…

The Quiet by Barnaby Martin, Macmillan, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-05148-9.
Isaac is Hannah’s entire world. She knows that her son is gifted, and that those gifts make him vulnerable. To keep him safe, she spends every waking moment by his side. If she lets her guard down, lets him out of her sight, lets him show what he’s capable of, he will be taken from her.  When the Soundfield arrived twenty years ago, the world changed with it.  Now, people are forced to live at night due to the deadly heat of the day, food and water are scarce, and everyday life is punctuated by the constant and disconcerting hum of the Field. A brilliant scientist, Hannah spent her early career working on the enigma of the Soundfield, looking for answers; now, resigned, she has focused all her energies on keeping Isaac living, and not just alive.  To do so, she will have to pretend she is someone else, lie to those closest to her and learn to trust in strangers, even those who might wish her and Isaac ill.

Marvel: Black Panther: The Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda by Suyi Davies Okungbowa, Del Rey, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-91427-6.
Lost to time, space and legend, Wakanda’s rightful king must answer the call of rebellion… On Earth, Wakanda is a beacon of prosperity and a bastion of freedom. But across the expanse of space, thousands of light years away, lies another Wakanda. One that has grown to hold five galaxies in its iron grip. One that steals the memories of those it enslaves. One that has abandoned the values of its forbearers and seeks only the glory and power of Empire. Lost amongst unfamiliar stars, a man finds himself trapped in an imperial mining camp – one of the countless Nameless violated by the Empire. He knows not how he got there, who he is, or even his name. Only a haunting vision of a woman who he must have known once, imploring him to ‘Come back to me.’ The only thing he does know, in his bones, is that he must fight the oppression that binds him and the others around him.

The Rest is Death by James Oswald, James Oswald, £20, hrdbk, ISBN: 978-1-472-29888-1.
A macabre ancient artefact. An innovative bio tech company connected to the highest levels of government. And the trail of bloodshed in its wake. Inspector Tony McLean is called to a routine break-in at Drake BioTech, a trendsetting Edinburgh start-up at the cutting edge of DNA re-engineering. It’s well below McLean’s pay-grade, but given the extensive political connections of its eccentric owner Nathaniel Drake, he doesn’t have a choice. Even if nothing was stolen. A missing person soon turns up dead with no signs of trauma or suggested cause of death, and still the police can find no connection between the strange events at play in the city. But when another victim is discovered cradling an small wooden box, McLean and DI Janie Harrison realise that this might be just the beginning. What will those responsible do to finally get their hands on it? Or, more terrifying still, how much death and ruin might this unassuming object have in store?

Esperance by Adam Oyebanji, Quercus, £10.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-43709-6.
This is billed by the publisher as SF.  Detective Ethan Krol has been called to the scene of a baffling murder: a man and his son have been drowned in seawater a thousand miles away from the nearest ocean.  But as Ethan’s investigation begins to point towards Abi, a Nigerian woman whose extraordinary abilities mark her as something more, he soon finds himself playing a part in a story that spans cultures, continents… and centuries.

The Perfect Stranger by Brian Pinkerton, Flame Tree Press, £12.95 / Can$21.95 / US$16.95, pbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58896-7.
When Linda hires Alison, a remote employee, she grows suspicious her rising star is not the person she claims to be. While the rest of the company adores Alison, Linda goes on a mission to reveal the truth – and discovers Alison might not be human at all, but an AI infiltration programmed to carry out a terror attack of catastrophic consequences.

One Yellow Eye by Leigh Radford, Nightfire, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-04827-4.
Kesta's life is turned upside down when her husband Tim is one of the last to be bitten in a zombie pandemic.  A scientist by day, she spends her evenings in group therapy with others who have lost loved ones to the virus.  Project Dawn is working hard to find a vaccine.  But Kesta has a secret. Tim may have been bitten but he is not quite dead yet. In fact he is tied to a bed in their spare room.  She is running out of drugs and time. Can she save her husband before he is discovered? Or worse… will they trigger another outbreak...?  Debut novel from a BBC producer and presenter of arts and entertainment content and also documentaries.

Frankenstein Rex by Adam Roberts, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61773-4.
Frankenstein’s creation is strong, clever and effectively immortal. If he wanted to, he could rule the world. So he will… but for how long? Frankenstein is the name of the maker, but we always think of the monster… Such a being, released into our world, would sooner or later come to rule it. Welcome to Frankenstein Rex. Frankenstein Rex is a meditation on the nature of power. By making the monster the tyrant, Roberts invites us to think about how ordinary and how conventional such figures actually are.

Kyoto by Joe Robertson & Joe Murphy, Faber, £12.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-40048-9.
It’s not a negotiation, it’s hand-to hand-combat.  11th December 1997. The Kyoto Conference Centre, 5am. The nations of the world are in deadlock. Eleven hours have passed since the UN’s landmark climate conference should have ended. Time is running out. Kyoto is a breathlessly urgent political thriller, from the writers of The Jungle. It opened at the Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon, in June 2024.

Fable For the End of the World by Ava Reid, Del Rey, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-94830-1.
By encouraging massive accumulations of debt from its underclass, a single corporation, Caerus, controls all aspects of society. Inesa lives with her brother in a half-sunken town where they scrape by running a taxidermy shop. Unbeknownst to Inesa, their cruel and indolent mother has accrued an enormous debt – enough to qualify one of her children for Caerus’s live-streamed assassination spectacle: the Lamb’s Gauntlet. Melinoe is a Caerus assassin, trained to track and kill the sacrificial Lambs. She is a living weapon, known for her cold brutality and deadly beauty. She has never failed to assassinate one of her marks. And this is a game she can’t afford to lose. The Gauntlet is always a bloodbath for the impoverished debtors. But Inesa’s had years of practice surviving in the apocalyptic wastes, and with the help of her hunter brother, she might stand a chance of staying alive. As Mel pursues Inesa across the wasteland, both girls begin to question everything they once knew. And both wonder if, against all odds, they might be falling in love.

Blightfall by Brandon Sanderson & Janci Patterson, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61729-1.
The last of mankind fought their way out of an interstellar prison to reclaim the stars. They united their enemies, to take on an impossible threat – and won. But the battle is only beginning…

Idolatry by Aditya Sudarshan, Flame Tree Press, £12.95 / Can$21.95 / US$16.95, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58851-6.
A near-future apocalyptic vision of the everyday in Mumbai, India featuring the threat of personal technology in a world of confusing religious motivations.  Mumbai, India. In the decaying near future. A new technology for the engineering of customized gods is erupting in dangerous and mind-altering ways. One man, the so-called Happy Maker, wants to ride the wave all the way to godhood. What will it take for anyone to save their sanity? But is sanity even worth saving?

The Revelation Space Collection: Volume 1 by Alastair Reynolds, Gollancz, £16.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61192-3.
The original novel Revelation Space Book was published a quarter of a century ago with at least one reprint a decade ago, so this is a very welcome reprint.  This volume collects the novellas set in the same universe. It is hard-ish SF space opera and this series of books, novellas and short stories is part of the late-20th century British revolution in space opera from writers such as Ian Banks, Stephen Baxter and Paul McAuley.

The Sea Eternal by Emery Robin, Orbit, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51940-1.
Space opera, and that's all we really know.

Star Wars: Tempest Breaker (High Republic) by Cavan Scott, Del Rey, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-91936-3.
The Jedi reluctantly team up with the nefarious Lourna Dee in this full script for the Star Wars: The High Republic audiobook original, Tempest Breaker. Lourna Dee is not a villain. She’s not a hero. She’s a survivor. The former Tempest Runner, wanted by both her Nihil allies and the Republic, has evaded imprisonment and death from both more times than she can count. But even Lourna Dee cannot outrun the mysterious blight that devours everything wherever it appears. And Marchion Ro, the Eye of the Nihil, has announced that only he knows the secret to stopping it. Desperate, the Republic and Jedi turn to Lourna Dee with an offer. Help the Jedi stop the blight and in return, Lourna will have a clean slate and the chance to decide her own future. Teamed with Avar Kriss and Keeve Trennis, the same Jedi who once hunted her, Lourna Dee leads the search for the Nihil’s chief scientist, Baron Boolan, the one being who may have answers to the mystery of the blight, as well as Marchion Ro’s true plans. Lourna weighs the Republic’s offer of true freedom against her own instincts for survival as her team heads deeper into Nihil territory, straight toward the very dangers Lourna has worked for so long to elude. And when the opportunity arises to face off against Marchion Ro himself, even Lourna Dee may be willing to sacrifice everything to fulfill a quest for revenge.

Made For You by Jenna Satterthwaite, Verve Books, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-857-30909-9
She got the bachelor. Now he’s dead…!  Julia Walden – a Synth – was designed for one reason: to compete on the reality TV show The Proposal and claim the heart of bachelor Josh LaSala. Her casting is controversial, but Julia seems to get her fairytale ending when Josh gets down on one knee. Fast-forward fifteen months, and Julia and Josh are married and raising their baby in small-town Indiana. But with haters around every corner, Julia’s life is a far cry from the domestic bliss she imagined. Then her splintering world shatters: Josh goes missing, and she becomes the prime suspect in his murder. With no one left she can trust, Julia takes the investigation into her own hands. But the explosive truths she uncovers will drive her to her breaking point – and isn’t that where a person’s true nature is revealed?  That is... if Julia truly is a person.

The Thinning by Inga Simpson, Sphere, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-751-57859-1.
Kris grew up by an observatory, learning about telescopes and planets, inspired by the passions of her mother and father, then leaders in their fields of astrophotography and astronomy. Those days are long over. Now Kris, her mother Dianella, and a band of outliers live deep off the grid, always on amber alert and always ready to run. In the outside world, things are not good: extinctions and a loss of diversity threaten what’s left of the environment. With a new disaster looming, Kris finds herself thrust into an unlikely partnership with a stranger who has appeared in their camp. Terry is one of a new breed of evolved humans, the Incompletes, who are widely distrusted. But the pair will need to work together during a dangerous journey if they are to play their part in a plan to help restore the natural world – and humankind.

Burnout by Jonathan Sims, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62071-0.
A blood-curdling horror thriller. There’s something lurking in the stifling darkness and labyrinthine tunnels that run below London… something old, something vicious, and something very, very hungry. One fateful morning, five travellers on an unlucky Tube carriage find themselves bound together as witnesses to a single horrific event – an event they can’t quite seem to remember. They make an unlikely team but now they must come together to confront what they have seen and stop it in its tracks before it kills them all.

Star Wars: Trials of the Jedi (High Republic) by Charles Soule, Del Rey, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-94553-9.
The Star Wars: High Republic story comes to a conclusion, as the Jedi face off against the Nihil and Marchion Ro.

Bee Speaker by Adrian Tchaikovsky, Head of Zeus, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-90145-6.
The end of the world has been and gone.  There was no one great natural disaster, no all-consuming world war, no catastrophic pandemic. Rather scores of storms, droughts and floods; dozens of vicious, selfish regional conflicts. No single finishing stroke for Earth’s great global human society, but you can still bleed to death from a thousand cuts. The Red Planet fared better. Where Earth fell apart, Mars pulled together. Engineered men and beasts, aided by Bees, an outlawed distributed intelligence, survived through cooperation. There was simply no alternative. Fast forward to the present day. A signal – "For the sake of what once was. We beg you. Help." – reaches Mars. How could they not help? And now here they are – three hundred million kilometres from home. And it has all already gone horribly wrong.

The Last Murder at the End of the World by Stuart Turton, Bloomsbury, £9.99, pbk, ISBN: 978-1-526-67924-6.
Solve the murder to save what's left of the world. Outside the island there is nothing: the world destroyed by a fog that swept the planet, killing anyone it touched. On the island: it is idyllic. 122 villagers and 3 scientists, living in harmony. The villagers are content to fish, farm and feast, to obey their nightly curfew, to do what they’re told by the scientists. Until one of their beloved scientists is found brutally stabbed to death. And they learn the murder has triggered a lowering of the security system around the island, the only thing that was keeping the fog at bay. If the murder isn’t solved within 107 hours, the fog will smother the island. But the security system has also wiped everyone’s memories of what happened the night before, which means that someone on the island is a murderer – and they don’t even know it…

Judge Dredd: A Better World by Williams et al., 2000AD -- Rebellion, £19.99 / Can$33.99 / US$24.99, trdpbk, 144pp, ISBN 978-1-837-86421-8.
Graphic novel. Full colour.  Drawing on the impact of the real-world ‘defund the police’ movement, in the dystopian future city of Mega-City One an accounts Judge called Maitland (who has been in a number of previous Dredd adventures over the decades) realises that, by taking funding from the vast police state apparatus of Justice Department and diverting it into education and housing, she could effectively wipe out crime. Such a radical message threatens the power of the Judges and if a large-scale experiment is successful then they could well be overthrown. Even as the experiment appears to work, powerful forces within Judges and the city will do everything in their power to destroy the better world it promises.  Williams, Wyatt, and Flint have crafted a taut and visually stunning political thriller that challenges readers to reassess what they think of the world of Judge Dredd.  This collection also includes key stories by Williams and Wyatt that give readers the full story of Judge Maitland’s plan to ‘defund the judges’ from its inception through to execution, including ‘Carry The Nine’ and ‘The Pitch’ with artist Boo Cook, and ‘The Hard Way’ with artist Jake Lynch.

Teachers vs Aliens vs the Kids! by Steve Williams, Farrago, £8.99, pbk, ISBN: 978-1-788-42537-7.
One for younger readers… When a school assembly is interrupted by an ALIEN INVASION, bookworm Finley Swinnerton finds himself catapulted into an unlikely quest to save the planet, humanity and even Derek the school Guinea Pig!  Join Finley for an OUT-OF-THIS-WORLD adventure as he grapples with alien assassins, cowardly headmasters and intergalactic overlords in a tale of slime, grime and PE teachers past their prime.  Get ready for the cosmic clash of the century... It’s TEACHERS versus ALIENS... versus THE KIDS!

The Spanner in the Works by Connie Willis, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62420-6.
Connie is well know as being a winner of six Nebula and five Hugo awards. Here she returns to her 'Oxford Time Travel' series, in this brand-new novel in which a tourist in Oxford finds themselves thrust into the future….

 

Summer 2025

Forthcoming Fantasy Books

 

Untitled Rivers of London novel by Ben Aaronovitch, Gollancz, £15.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22672-2.
A brand-new novel in the Rivers of London series that has sold over two million copies so far.

The Devils by Joe Abercrombie, Gollancz, £16.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-399-60357-7.
Europe stares into the abyss. Plague and famine stalk the land, monsters lurk in every shadow and greedy princes care for nothing but their own ambitions. Only one thing is certain: the elves will come again, and they will eat everyone. Sometimes, only the darkest paths lead towards the light. Paths on which the righteous will not dare to tread… When you’re headed through hell, you need the devils on your side.

Broken Souls and Bones by L. J. Andrews, Michael Joseph, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-241-72993-9.
She is fated to die. He is the bringer of death. Together they'll restore a divided kingdom… The only thing Lyra has understood about her magic is that she must keep it a secret. But she has the rarest of magical abilities, to be a bone meddler and be claimed by the crown. But to be a bone meddler is a death sentence…

Cage of Starlight by Jules Arbeaux, Hodderscape, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
After a decade on the run, Tory Arknett knows the ugly business of staying free better than he knows himself.  But his freedom hinges on keeping his magic hidden. And, no matter how he tries, Tory cannot keep himself from magically healing those in need.  So when a desperate display of power outs him to the authorities, Tory flees - right into the hands of cold and competent Sena Vantaras. Caged in a cruel training facility, and threatened with placement at the front lines of a deadly war, Tory needs to get out before he gets dead. Aside from escape, he has one goal: make Sena pay.  But then a mission strands them in enemy territory, and they must cooperate to survive. As they learn more about each other and the myth behind the magic that connects them, Tory and Sena find belonging with each other. But the trackers the facility has implanted in them will kill them in three days if they don't go back.  Soon, Tory and Sena face a desperate decision: their freedom, or their lives?

A Song of Legends Lost by M. H. Ayinde, Orbit, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52530-3.
In the Nine Lands, only those of noble blood can summon the spirits of their ancestors to fight in battle. But when Temi, a commoner from the slums, accidentally invokes a powerful spirit, she finds it could hold the key to ending a centuries-long war. But not everything that can be invoked is an ancestor. And some of the spirits that can be drawn from the ancestral realm are more dangerous than anyone can imagine.

A Drop of Corruption by Robert Jackson Bennett, Hodderscape, £22, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
The sequel to The Tainted Cup.  An impossible crime has occurred. A Treasury officer has disappeared into thin air - abducted from his quarters in a building whose entrances and exits are all sealed. The brilliant and mercurial investigator, Ana Dolabra, and her assistant Dinios Kol have been called in to crack the case.  Before long, Ana discovers that they're actually investigating a murder. Worse, the adversary seems to be able to pass through warded doors like a ghost, and can predict every one of Ana's moves as though they can see the future. Ana's solved impossible cases before. But this time, with the stakes higher than ever and the investigators seemingly a step behind their adversary at every turn, has Ana finally met an enemy she can't defeat?  The author has received the Edgar Award, the Shirley Jackson Award, and the Phillip K. Dick Citation of Excellence, and he has been shortlisted for the World Fantasy, British Fantasy, and Locus Awards.

Gifted & Talented by Olivie Blake, Tor, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-01137-7.
Billed by the publisher as Succession meets magic.  This is the the story of three siblings who, upon the death of their father, are forced to reckon with their long-festering rivalries, dangerous abilities and the crushing weight of all their unrealized adolescent potential.  Where there’s a will, there’s a war.  Thayer Wren, the brilliant CEO of Wrenfare Magitech and so-called father of modern technology, is dead. Any one of his three telepathically and electrokinetically gifted children would be a plausible inheritor to the Wrenfare throne.  Or at least, so they like to think. Meredith, textbook accomplished eldest daughter and the head of her own groundbreaking biotech company, has recently cured mental illness. You're welcome! If only her father's fortune wasn't her last hope for keeping her journalist ex-boyfriend from exposing what she really is: a total fraud.  Arthur, second-youngest congressman in history, fights the good fight every day of his life. And yet, his wife might be leaving him, and he's losing his re-election campaign. But his dead father’s approval in the form of a seat on the Wrenfare throne might just turn his sinking ship around.  Eilidh, once the world's most famous ballerina, has spent the last five years as a run-of-the-mill marketing executive at her father’s company after a life-altering injury put an end to her prodigious career. She might be lacking in accolades compared to her siblings, but if her father left her everything, it would finally validate her worth – by confirming she'd been his favourite all along.  On the pipeline of gifted kid to clinically depressed adult, nobody wins –but which Wren will come out on top?  This is a compulsive contemporary fantasy of family, twisted love and dangerous secrets from a writer at the height of her powers.

The Hidden Queen by Peter V. Brett, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
The second book in the 'Nightfall Saga', the stunning new epic fantasy series set in the world of the 'Demon Cycle', from Peter V. Brett. Humanity thought the war with demonkind was over. Now, after less than a generation to rebuild, the demon corelings have returned with a vengeance.

Slaying the Vampire Conqueror by Carissa Broadbent, Bramble, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-05173-1.
She was commanded to kill him with a single strike to the heart. She didn’t expect her own to betray her.  Sylina has sacrificed everything for her goddess – her soul, her freedom, her eyes. Life in service to the Arachessen, a cult of the Goddess of Fate, has turned Sylina from orphaned street rat to disciplined killer, determined to overthrow Glaea’s tyrannical king.  But when a brutal vampire conqueror arrives on their shores, Sylina faces an even deadlier adversary. She’s tasked with a crucial mission: infiltrate his army, earn his trust… and kill him.  The conqueror Atrius is a terrifying warrior, carving an unstoppable path through Glaea. When Sylina becomes his seer, however, she glimpses a dark and shocking past – and a side of him that reminds her far too much of parts of herself she’d rather forget.  Sylina’s orders are clear. The conqueror cannot live. But as the blood spilled by Glaea’s tyrant king runs thicker, her connection with Atrius only grows stronger. A connection forbidden by her vows. A connection that could cost her everything.

The Sun Blessed Prince by Lindsey Byrd, Tor, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-04690-4.
On a hotly-contested battlefield, a prince whose touch creates life meets a soldier chosen by death. But can they forge a future together, from opposite sides of a great war?  This is a lyrical and character-driven queer fantasy for those who loved She Who Became the Sun, The Song of Achilles and Lucy Holland's Sistersong.  Prince Elician is a Giver. With a touch he can heal any wound and bring the dead back to life. He also can’t be killed, so is cursed to watch his country fight an endless war he can do nothing to stop. Reapers can kill with a single touch. And when one attacks Prince Elician near the battlefield, but fails, the Reaper expects to be harshly punished. Instead, Elician offers him a chance at a new life and a new name on enemy territory. The Reaper didn’t realise he could still find something, or someone, to make life worth living – until Elician.  And the prince is unaware that his kindness is part of his enemy’s plan, until danger engulfs him in turn.  As the pieces of a deadly plot come together, featuring abduction, treachery and forbidden magic, the stakes rise and tensions escalate at court and on the battlefield. As the fires of conflict burst into new flame, who will wield the powers of life and death? And could love really change a world and stop a war?

Once Was Willem by M. R. Carey, Orbit, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51944-9
This is the tale of Once Was Willem, who – eleven hundred and some years after the death of Christ, in the kingdom that had but recently begun to call itself England – rose from the dead to defeat a great evil facing the humble village of Cosham. Pennick for all its beauty was ever a place with a dark reputation. The forests of the Chase were said to be home to nixies and boggarts, and there was a common belief, passed down through many generations, that the castle housed an unquiet ghost of terrible and malign power. These rumours I can attest were all true; indeed they fell short of the truth by a long way…

The Last Soul Among Wolves by Melissa Caruso, Orbit, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52529-7.
The second instalment in Melissa Caruso's 'Echo Archives' series.

Paris Celestial by Alice O. Chao, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Now a Minister of Hell, Lady Jing is mind-numbingly bored. All she wants is plain talk and time with her beau Tony Lee, who has been distracted with mortal matters of late (impending war is such a drag). But then Aengus, a visiting Celtic deity, turns up boneless and drained of yin qi. The only way to help him is to return him to his pantheon's healer, in residence in Paris. Ready for a new adventure, Jing immediately volunteers for the task.  Accompanied by Tony Lee, the group settle into the Immortal Express for what should be a run-of-the mill journey… until the train is hijacked by the Vampire Republic, who are seeking hostages in their bid to demand recognition by the international pantheons. Jing fears the worst, but when she unwittingly reveals her heritage, the vampires embrace her as one of their own… if she abandons her friends. Caught in an impossible situation, can Jing use her wit and spark to save them all?

The Nightblood Prince by Molly X. Chang, Gollancz, £15.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-63022-1.
Prophesied to become the Empress, Fei has spent her life raised in the imperial palace, groomed to marry the future Emperor. A chance encounter with the prince of a fallen empire grants Fei the chance at freedom she’s always dreamed of, however, when a war breaks out between the nations Fei finds herself caught in the middle. Torn between two kingdoms and two princes, should Fei embrace her destiny as the Empress or risk everything to seize her fate once and for all?

The Crimson Moth by Kristern Ciccerelli, Magpie, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
In the aftermath of a devastating revolution, witches have been diminished from powerful rulers to outcasts ruthlessly hunted due to their waning magic, and Rune must hide what she is. Gideon loathes the decadence and superficiality Rune represents, but when he learns the Crimson Moth has been using Rune’s merchant ships to smuggle renegade witches out of the republic, he inserts himself into her social circles by pretending to court her right back. Except, what if she’s the very villain he’s been hunting?

Idolfire by Grace Curtis, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
ON ONE SIDE OF THE WORLD, Aleya Ana-Ulai is desperate for a chance. Her family have written her off as a mistake, but she's determined to prove every last one of them wrong. ON THE OTHER, Kirby of Wall's End is searching for redemption. An ancient curse tore her life apart, but to fix it, she'll have to leave everything behind.  Fate sets them both on the path to Nivela, a city once poised to conquer the world with the power of a thousand stolen gods. Now the gates are closed and the old magic slumbers. Dead - or waiting for a spark to light it anew…

Damned by Genevieve Cogman, Tor, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-08382-8.
1794. Eleanor, once a lowly English maid, is now a member of the League of the Scarlet Pimpernel and a promising conjuror. With a vampire plot thwarted in Paris, the League's next daring rescue is of the Pimpernel's beloved wife, Lady Marguerite, imprisoned in her London townhouse on unjust charges of treason and espionage.  But Lady Marguerite’s captivity is only the first threat from the League's vampiric enemy. With the King known to be ill, possibly mad, England is not as it should be. Vampires conspire to take control over the whole country whilst challenging Eleanor and the League at every turn.  But then using her growing magical powers, Eleanor uncovers a devastating, centuries-old secret that is so steeped in blood, it will change not only England, but the entire vampire world forever...

Isabella Nagg and the Pot of Basil by Oliver Darkshire, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
In a tiny, miserable farm on the edge of the tiny, miserable village of East Grasby, Isabella Nagg is trying to get on with her equally tiny and miserable existence. Dividing her time between tormenting her feckless husband, inadequately caring for the farm's strange collection of animals, cooking up 'scrunge', and crooning over her treasured pot of basil, Isabella can't help but think that there might be something more to life.  So, while she's initially aghast when Mr. Nagg returns to the farm with a spell book purloined from the local wizard, she soon starts to think: what harm could a little magic do?  Thus begins Isabella Nagg and the Pot of Basil, a novel of sentient depressed farm animals, a talking pot of basil, wizards, and an entrepreneurial villain running a goblin fruit Ponzi scheme.

Queen B by Juno Dawson, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
The next instalment of the sensational of 'Her Majesty's Royal Coven' fantasy series takes us back to the reign of Henry VIII and the origins of Her Majesty’s Royal Coven under the beautiful, the bewitching, Anne Boleyn.

The Malevolent Eight: The Bad, The Worse And The Wicked by Sebastien de Castell, Quercus, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-44092-8.
The stakes have never been higher.  The world is teetering on the brink of annihilation.  The Lords Celestine and the Lords Devilish, celestial and infernal beings locked in an age-old enmity, have at last found the perfect battlefield for their apocalyptic Great Crusade: the mortal realm.  Cade Ombra, former Glorian Justiciar turned mercenary magician, leads a band of emotionally unstable mages in a desperate bid to prevent the impending clash of divine and diabolical titans. Failure will leave humanity to be conscripted into an eternal war, serving as foot soldiers doomed to oblivion.  The mission seems impossible, but Cade and the Malevolent Seven aren’t exactly pacifists, so they’re determined to bring peace no matter how many people they have to kill first. With wit as sharp as their blades and a moral compass that points only toward survival, they’re ready to cut down anyone in their path to stop the war before it begins…

Witchlight by Susan Dennard, Tor, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-03035-8.
Paths converge and prophecies unfold as Safi and Iseult—the legendary Cahr Awen—fight their way across the Witchlands to heal the final Origin Well. With ancient figures rising from the past, the Raider King’s armies gathering for war, and the magic at the heart of everything dying too fast, the entire world is now on the brink of collapse.  But when Safi and Iseult reach the Air Well with the Bloodwitch Aeduan at their side, they discover too late that Eridysi's Lament is not the prophecy they thought it was – and their journeys are only just beginning.

A Darkness Returns by Raymond E. Feist, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
Hatushaly, Hava, and Donte have been transported across space and time to the relative peace of Midkemia. There, on Sorcerer's Isle, under the guidance of the magician Magnus and his erstwhile father Pug, Hatu will explore and expand his unique magical abilities. With the evil Pride Lords defeated, the Church of the One has risen to bring death and destruction to his home world. But an even greater menace than the Church of the One lies in wait… They must all join forces if they are to save the worlds of Midkemia and Garn from everlasting darkness.

A Fate So Cold by Amanda Foody & C. L. Herman, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61216-6.
Romantasy. Neither Domenic Barrow nor Ellery Caldwell wanted to be a Chosen One, burdened with the responsibility of saving their nation from looming catastrophe. But when the unprecedented occurs they are both Chosen together.

The Bone Raiders by Jackson Ford, Orbit, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52381-1.
You don’t fu¢k with the Rakada. The people living in the Great Grass call them the Bone Raiders, from their charming habit of displaying the bones of those they kill on their horses and armour. But being a raider is tough these days. There’s a new High Chieftain ruling the Grass. He’s had it with the raider clans, and plans to use his sizeable military to do something about it. And then there are the araatan: fire-breathing lizards the size of rhinos – one of which happens to turn up in a cute little settlement the Rakada are in the middle of raiding. Sayana is a Rakada scout, and in the chaos of the raid gone wrong, she finds herself on the back of a rampaging araatan. Whoops. In a panic, she discovers she can steer it, like you would a horse. It’s frankly amazing she survives any of this. Once Sayana gets an idea into her head, it’s awful hard to dislodge. And now she has a doozy: what if the Rakada could swap their horses for araatan? Train the lizards to act as mounts? That would even the odds against the High Chieftain, no?

Silver Elite by Dani Francis, Del Rey, £19.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-93535-6.
TRUST NO ONE.Wren Darlington has spent her whole life in hiding, honing her abilities and aiding the uprising in small ways. But when one careless mistake places her in the hands of the enemy and she’s forced to join their most elite training programme: Silver Block, she’s finally handed the perfect opportunity to strike a devastating blow from inside their ranks. LIE TO EVERYONE. But training for Silver Block can be deadly, especially when your secrets are big enough to warrant immediate execution. AND WHATEVER YOU DO, DON’T FALL FOR YOUR GREATEST ENEMY. As the stakes grow ever higher, Wren must prove herself to Silver Block. But that’s easier said than done when your commanding officer is the ruthless and infuriatingly irresistible Cross Redden, favoured son of the brutal General, and soon Wren must decide just how far she’s willing to go to protect herself… and how much of the Continent is worth saving.

The Knight and the Moth by Rachel Gillig, Orbit, £19.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52296-8.
Sybil Delling has spent nine years dreaming of having no dreams at all. Like the other foundling girls who traded a decade of service for a home in the great cathedral, Sybil is a Diviner. In her dreams she receives visions from seven unearthly figures known as Omens. From them, she can predict terrible things before they occur, and lords and common folk alike travel across the kingdom of Traum’s windswept moors to learn their futures by her dreams. Just as she and her sister Diviners near the end of their service, a mysterious knight arrives at the cathedral. Rude, heretical, and devilishly handsome, the knight Rodrick has no respect for Sybil’s visions. But when Sybil’s fellow Diviners begin to vanish one by one, she has no choice but to seek his help in finding them. For the world outside the cathedral’s cloister is wrought with peril. Only the gods have the answers she is seeking, and as much as she’d rather avoid Rodrick’s dark eyes and sharp tongue, only a heretic can defeat a god.

A Reign of Rose by Kate Golden, Quercus, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-43414-9.
Arwen Valondale began life as no one.  But now she’s risen to unimaginable heights, done astonishing deeds and fallen in love… with her arch-nemesis, Kane Ravenwood. Yet only by working with Kane will she be able to save her kingdom.

The Voice of the Wretched by Kester Grant, Magpie, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Return to a dark and dangerous alternate Paris with the sequel to The Court of Miracles. A complex reimagining of Les Miserables perfect for anyone who knows that Eponine deserved so much more.

The Bright Sword by Lev Grossman, Penguin, £12.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-95162-0.
Fantasy, sword & sorcery.

A Steep and Savage Path by J. J. A. Harwood, Magpie, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Irina is about to be married to a dead man. She is the willing village sacrifice for the Wedding of the Dead: a desperate ritual designed to lay the hungry vampire that has been terrorising her Transylvanian village to rest. Irina’s beloved sister’s soul is trapped in the land of the dead. If Irina can retrieve it, she could bring her back – but Irina would need a guide, one who can walk between the living and the dead. Irina strikes up a deal with her new husband – if he agrees to get her safely there and back again, then he can drink her blood as much as he wants. They begin a perilous journey through the afterlife together, in which Irina realises Stefan isn’t the cruel and terrifying monster that she thought. In a land of three-headed beasts, winged creatures and walking corpses, the last thing Irina would have expected was to fall in love. Only, Irina learns that by bringing Stefan to the land of the dead she has put him in grave danger, and will be faced with an impossible choice. Will they be able to make it out, undead or alive?

Princess of Blood by Sarah Hawley, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62699-6.
A new dark romantasy series fi lled with monsters, magic and one wild woman who will risk her life for a better world.

The Devil’s Playbook by Markus Heitz, Arcadia, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-42496-6.
The retired gambler Tadeus Boch has come into possession of a mysterious playing card – and he soon discovers a great many people would like to get their own hands on the set it comes from.  For this is rumoured to be Supérieur, an almost mythical game about death... and the legend is that it was created by the Devil himself.

I Kissed A Werewolf and I Liked It by Cat Hepburn, Wildfire, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-035-41988-3.
The howling doesn’t stop after the full Moon.  My first term of university: bad grades and worse seΧ. After losing my sister/best friend Grace and spending my teenage years suffering for it, I thought academia could be my saviour. So, I buried my head in as many books as I could find. But it turns out you can’t just turn the page on years of guilt. Still, the university library has become something of a haven away from the darkness.  Until a werewolf bit me in the romance section. And to my surprise, I kinda liked it.  I should have died - but instead, in true me form, I fell in love with the mysterious wolf that nearly tore me to shreds.  Now I feel myself changing, experiencing urges like never before. Maybe I should run for my life, but suddenly a dark bond is pulling me in closer. Am I making a terrible mistake? Could they be luring me in to finish what we started?  Or could becoming a werewolf be the best thing that ever happened to me?

The Articulations by Eliza Henry-Jones, September, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-914-61385-2.
Aged six years old, Lucien goes to live with his mother’s best friend in her flat above the flower shop. His father, a writer, awaits trial for the murder of his mother. Feral and frightened but now with a loving, if eccentric, home, Lucien seems to be forging a life of his own.  Until the day his father is due to be released from prison, when the truth about his mother’s death will out and a self-styled gang of vampire hunters gather at the gates of Luc’s childhood haunt, Highgate Cemetery.

The Raven Scholar by Antonia Hodgson, Hodderscape, £22, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
She might win the throne. She might destroy an empire. Either way, it begins with murder. After twenty-four years on the throne, it is time for Bersun the Brusque, emperor of Orrun, to bring his reign to an end. In the dizzying heat of mid-summer, seven contenders will compete to replace him. Trained at rival monasteries, each contender is inspired by a sacred animal - Fox, Raven, Tiger, Ox, Bear, Monkey, and Hound. An eighth - the Dragon proxy - will be revealed only once the trials have begun. Eight exceptional warriors, thinkers, strategists - the best of the best. Then one of them is murdered. It falls to the brilliant but idiosyncratic Neema Kraa to investigate. But as she hunts for a killer, darker forces are gathering. If Neema succeeds, she could win the throne - whether she wants it or not. But if she fails, she will sentence herself to death - and set in motion a sequence of events that could doom the empire.

What Monstrous Gods by Rosamund Hodge, Magpie, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
A rich and romantic fantasy loosely inspired by the classic Sleeping Beauty fairy tale. Centuries ago, the heretic sorcerer Ruven raised a deadly briar around Runakhia's palace, casting the royal family into an enchanted sleep – and silencing the kingdom's gods. Born with a miraculous gift, Lia's destiny is to kill Ruven and wake the royals. But when she succeeds, she finds her duty is not yet complete, for now she must marry into the royal family and forge a pact with a god – or die.

Cursed Under London by Gabby Hutchinson-Crouch, Farrago, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-788-42505-6.
In an alternative Elizabethan London, Fang and Lazare awake from their deaths to discover they are not quite human anymore. In fact, despite having acquired the power of immortality, they’re also not like any of the other supernatural beings that reside in the underground city of Deep London.  As they set out to reverse the curse, they find themselves at the centre of a dangerous plot. And when in grave danger, surely the worst thing they could do would be to fall in love...

The Gentleman and His Vowsmith by Rebecca Ide, Tor, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-05288-2.
Billed by the publisher as Bridgerton with magic and murder!  Lord Nicholas Monterris is the only heir of Monterris Court, a crumbling ducal house. Bored and trapped, Nic spends his days crafting new automatons and his nights enticing handsome rogues into his bed, fiercely ignoring the fact that one day he must marry to save his family from complete decline. One day comes swiftly when his father selects his intended, Lady Leaf Serral.  Tradition dictates the two families be locked in together while the marriage contract is magically drawn up, which Nic assumes will be the worst part.  Until he learns the Serrals’ head negotiator is Dashiell sa Vare, an old flame he has neither forgiven nor forgotten, a man their rigid class structure forbids him to love.  Locked in the mouldering grandeur of Monterris Court, tension is thick and that’s before the first dead body turns up. The second body seems to be a warning that someone doesn’t want the contract to go ahead. As things become more precarious, Nic will have to team up with his former lover and his future bride to uncover the mastermind behind the murders before it’s too late.

A Curse Carved in Bone by Danielle L. Jensen, Del Rey, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-91646-1.
A shield maiden fights to break the shackles of prophecy – and to overcome the betrayal of the man who broke her heart – in this searing conclusion to the Norse-inspired fantasy romance duology that began with the No. 1 Sunday Times bestselling A Fate Inked in Blood. With the secret of her divine heritage revealed, Freya finds herself on a path that could see thousands of lives lost to the magic in her blood. Desperate to avoid this dark fate, she risks an alliance with Skaland’s greatest enemy – the same seer who sent Bjorn to kill her. While Freya still seethes with rage over Bjorn’s betrayal, the blood oaths that bind her demand that she keep him close as she hunts for a way to avert the looming war. Her magic draws her to the front lines of an old enmity, and the king she was raised to fear; the same king who, unlike Bjorn, is now willing to fight at her back. As war approaches, gods and mortals must choose their weapons. Yet the fiercest battle will be the one Freya wages within herself. With the magic of two goddesses burning in her veins, she must weave the threads of destiny to decide her own fate: will she be the shield that protects her people or the curse that destroys them?

The Windweaver by Julie Johnson, Michael Joseph, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-241-69473-2.
Enemies-to-lovers romantasy in the war-torn world of Anwygvn where magic is seen as a scourge.

Faithbreaker by Hannah Kaner, Harper Voyager, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
The conclusion to the 'Fallen Gods' trilogy, masterfully weaving together love and sacrifice, loyalty and betrayal, and the true meaning of faith. War has come. The fire god Hseth is leading an unstoppable army south, consuming everything in her path. Middren’s only hope of survival is to unify allies and old foes against a common enemy. Elo navigates an uneasy alliance with Arren; his friend, his enemy, and his king. Now they each must decide how much they're willing to sacrifice to turn the tides of war. Meanwhile, Inara joins her mother on their ship, the Silverswift, to seek aid. Still grappling with her powers, Inara must reconcile who she is and where she belongs, while Skediceth has to question if their bond will be enough to keep them safe. Kissen has no allegiance to the old ways of Middren. But, as she tries to find her family, she is forced to question what, and whose, future she is fighting for.

The God and the Gwisin by Sophie Kim, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Seokga the No-Longer-Fallen is looking for his love. Since he lost Hani and was reinstated as a god, nothing has felt right - and he's been desperately searching for her reincarnated form ever since.  But when the red thread of fate leads Seokga to a cruise down the river of the dead, the woman he finds isn't Hani… she's Yoo Kisa, and she has no memory of him whatsoever - with seemingly no interest in regaining it either.  But when the Heavenly Emperor of Okhwang is murdered, Seokga and Kisa must solve the crime before the cruise ends. And as the mystery draws them closer, they will have to decide what they truly mean to each other.  There's something bigger at play aboard the ship, something that holds the key to their fated connection - and the very fate of the world.

Paladin's Grace by T. Kingfisher, Orbit, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52431-3.
Whilst foraging for startleflower, perfumer Grace finds herself pursued by ruffians and rescued by a handsome paladin in shining armour. Only, to outwit her hunters they had to pretend to be doing something very unrespectable in an alleyway. Stephen, a broken paladin, spends his time knitting socks and working as a bodyguard, living only for the chance to be useful. But that all changes when he saves Grace and witnesses an assassination attempt gone wrong. Now, Stephen and Grace must navigate a web of treachery and poisoners, while a cryptic killer stalks one step behind.

Paladin’s Strength by T. Kingfisher, Orbit, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52433-7.
He’s a paladin of a dead god, tracking a supernatural killer across a continent. She’s a nun from a secretive order, on the trail of the raiders who burned her convent and kidnapped her sisters. When their paths cross at the point of a sword, Istvhan and Clara will be pitched headlong into each other’s quests, facing off against enemies both living and dead. But Clara has a secret that could jeopardise the growing trust between them, a secret that will lead them to the gladiatorial pits of a corrupt city, and beyond…

Paladin’s Hope by T. Kingfisher, Orbit, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52435-1.
Piper is a lich-doctor, a physician who works among the dead, determining causes of death for the city guard’s investigations. It’s a peaceful, if solitary profession . . . until the day when he’s called to the river to examine the latest in a series of mysterious bodies, mangled by some unknown force.  Galen is a paladin of a dead god, lost to holiness and no longer entirely sane. He has long since given up on any hope of love. But when the two men and a brave gnole constable are drawn into the maze of the mysterious killer, it’s Galen’s job to protect Piper from the traps that await them. He’s just not sure if he can protect Piper from the most dangerous threat of all.

Paladin’s Faith by T. Kingfisher, Orbit, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52437-5.
Marguerite Florian is a spy with two problems: a former employer wants her dead, and one of her new bodyguards is a far-too-good-looking paladin with a martyr complex. Shane is a paladin with three problems: his god is dead, his client is much too attractive for his peace of mind, and a powerful organisation is trying to have them both killed. Add in a brilliant artificer with a device that may change the world, a glittering and dangerous court, and a demon-led cult, and Shane and Marguerite will be lucky to escape with their souls intact, never mind their hearts.

Empire of the Damned by Jay Kristoff, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
Gabriel de León has saved the Holy Grail from death, but his chance to end the endless night is lost. After turning his back on his silversaint brothers once and for all, Gabriel and the Grail set out to learn the truth of how Daysdeath might finally be undone. Pursued by children of the Forever King, drawn into wars and ravaged by his own rising bloodlust, Gabriel may not survive to see the truth of the Grail revealed.

The Last Vigilant by Mark A. Latham, Orbit, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52449-8.
Shunned by the soldiers he commands, haunted by past tragedies, Sargent Holt Hawley is a broken man. But the child of a powerful ally has gone missing, and war between once peaceful nations is on the horizon. So, he and his squad have been sent to find a myth: the Vigilant. They are a rumoured last survivor of an ancient order capable of performing acts of magic, and they’ve been lost to the world for decades. No one truly expects Hawley to succeed. When he is forced to abandon his men, he stumbles upon a woman who claims to be the Last Vigilant. Enelda Drake is wizened and out of practice, and she seems a far cry from the heroes of legend. But they will need her powers, and each other, to survive. For nothing in the town of Scarfell is as it seems. Corrupt soldiers and calculating politicians thwart their efforts at every turn. And there are dark whispers on the wind threatening the arrival of an ancient and powerful enemy. The Last Vigilant is not the only myth returning from the dead.

Aftertaste by Daria Lavelle, Bloomsbury, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-526-68394-6.
When dead-end dishwasher Kostya discovers the ability to summon spirits through the food he cooks, he embarks on a journey to open a New York City restaurant that serves closure – something he’s craved for as long as he can remember. There are just three problems:
1 . Kostya has some ghosts of his own.
2 . His advancing menu of spirit cuisine is threatening the stability of the Afterlife itself.
3. He’s falling in love with Maura, a party psychic with her own secret connection to the Afterlife – who also happens to be the one person who knows he must be stopped.
A bittersweet cocktail of humour and heart, Aftertaste is an imaginative odyssey through food and love, life and death: the things that sustain us, connect us, transport us, and remind us who we are

The Book That Broke The World by Mark Lawrence, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
The Library Trilogy is about many things: adventure, discovery, and romance, but it's also a love letter to books and the places where they live. The focus is on one vast and timeless library, but the love expands to encompass smaller more personal collections, and bookshops of all shades too.

The Book That held Her Heart by Mark Lawrence, Harper Voyager, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
The third volume in the 'Library' trilogy, following The Book That Broke the World. The secret war that defines the Library has chosen its champions and set them on the board. The fate of an infinite library hangs on one book, a book that holds the power to break the unbreakable. In the face of such forces, fragile things like hearts, family, and the world seem certain to fail. The end threatens and no one, not characters, readers, or even the author, will emerge unscathed.

Love, SeΧ & Frankenstein by Caroline Lea, Michael Joseph, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-241-49301-4.
1816, Villa Diodati, Lake Geneva. A summer storm is brewing. Forced to wait out rain and thunder, Mary Shelley – daughter of feminist Mary Wollstonecraft – is locked in a villa with Percy Shelly and their baby, her infuriating sister Claire, Lord Byron and Dr John Polidori. Each arrived to outrun a scandal. Byron suggest they each write a supernatural tale. Mary has an idea… This is a feminist fictional account of that time.

Spellbound by Georgia Leighton, Transworld, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-857-50591-0.
In a remote castle perched atop a windswept island, a long-awaited royal heir is born. In accordance with ancient custom, a blessing ceremony takes place to bestow the princess with magical gifts – along with a terrible curse. Except this is not the love story you may think you know. There is no enchanted sleep for the princess, and no handsome prince to save the day. Just three women, who together concoct a desperate plan of misdirect that changes the course of all their lives.  But dark magic cannot be tricked, and as the end of the curse edges closer, each of the women has a choice to make. They can wait to find out if the worst will happen, or they can turn to face the coming storm.

A Forgery of Fate by Elizabeth Lim, Hodderscape, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
A gifted art forger, Truyan Saigas has the unique ability to paint the future. But when her father is lost at sea, not even magic can heal her family, or save her two younger sisters from the dangerous consequences of her mother's gambling debts.  Then Elang, a mysterious dragon lord, offers her a deal: in exchange for a fresh start for her mother and sisters, Tru must enter a marriage contract and join him in his desolate undersea palace. Once there, Tru will embark on her most dangerous forgery yet. To infiltrate the tyrannical Dragon King's inner circle and paint a future so treasonous, it could upend both the mortal and immortal realms…

Bad Graces by Kyrie McCauley, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
The novel follows a group of young women as they face the stress of harsh elements, a mysterious monster, and an unravelling of secrets after their yacht is wrecked off the coast of North America. Liv Whitlock knows she doesn’t belong there. But after years of stumbling between foster homes, often due to her own self-destructive tendencies, Liv desperately needs to change the trajectory of her life… so she steals her perfect sister’s identity.

What If… Wanda Maximoff and Peter Parker Were Siblings? A Scarlet Witch & Spider-Man Story by Seanan McGuire, Penguin, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-94660-2.
Wanda and Peter Parker embrace great responsibility in the next adventure of an epic multiversal series that reimages iconic Marvel origin stories. So many worlds, so little time. Infinite possibilities, creating infinite realities. Long have I watched death court the Scarlet Witch. But… what if Wanda didn’t have to suffer her grief alone? All Wanda has ever known is her friendly little neighbourhood in Queens. Faced with unbelievable truths, Wanda is forced to choose between the life she knows and the life she could have.

A Testimony of Blood by Rogba Payne, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61216-6.
The sequel to The Dance of Shadows High fantasy inspired by West African spirituality that follows a young musician drawn into a battle between gods. Billed by the publisher as perfect for fans of S. A. Chakraborty, Joe Abercrombie and Marlon James’s Black Leopard, Red Wolf.

Paved With Good Intentions by Peter McLean, Quercus, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-43716-4.
Billed by the publisher as a stand-alone epic fantasy, perfect for fans of Joe Abercrombie and Alex Marshall, featuring an unforgettable female anti-hero.  Eline is a mother, a wife and a survivor. Following an act of horrific – if righteous – vengeance, Eline is blackmailed into the service of the spies known as the Queen’s Men. But the Queen’s Men aren’t just asking her to risk herself. She must risk everything she knows and loves in their service. And if she fails… civil war and the deaths of everyone she loves will be just the beginning.

Elphie: A Wicked Childhood by Gregory Maguire, Headline, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-41639-4.
The prequel to Wicked, the novel that inspired the stage show.  Young Elphaba is destined to be a witch, she bears the markings from childhood. But what happened before her powers took hold?  Elphie is a girl like any other and no other. Nothing like her parents - one beautiful, the other pious - nor her saintly sister, Nessarose. Her skin is green, her mind is cunning. One day she will command this strange and wonderful world. For now, her journey is just beginning.  The road ahead is full of lessons and heartbreak, the first bruising attempts at friendship - and tantalising whispers of magic.  It will lead Elphie to the doors of Shiz University, and to the girl who will change her life forever.  This is the coming-of-age story of the most iconic witch in Oz.

The Tainted Khan by Taran Matharu, Harper Voyager, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Jai dreams of being a dragon rider. He dreams of freedom from the Sabine Empire and a world in which he can lead his people, the Kidara, to freedom. But even though he has his dragon, Winter, she is still growing, just as he’s still growing in his own power. And the road to victory is even more fraught than he had hoped… Because even when he finds a tribe on the Great Steppe, they are not his people. He is a stranger amongst his own kind, for Jai’s uncle rules, and is loath to cede power to his nephew. But the legionaries and Gryphon Guard of the Sabine Empire are wreaking havoc against the other tribes of the Great Steppe, and Jai is forced to learn a lifetime’s worth of knowledge in a matter of months. From levelling up his magic, to becoming a true warrior, saving the woman he loves, and strengthening his bond with Winter, Jai is a dragon rider with a massive weight on his young shoulders. And his greatest hope is that the shoulders of Winter will soon be strong enough to help carry him.

Dragon Rider by Taran Matharu, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
Jai has spent his life forced to serve the cruel empire that killed his family and now rules his people. To grow ever more powerful, the emperor’s young son is betrothed to Princess Erica of the Dansk Kingdom. An unconquerable realm, where ancient beasts roam. The princess brings with her a priceless gift: dragons. Only Dansk Royalty can bond with these magical beasts to draw on theirpower and strength. Until now. When the betrothal goes wrong, a bloody coup leads to chaos at court. Finally, Jai has a chance to escape. He flees with a fierce Dansk warrior, Frida, but not before stealing a dragon egg. To vanquish the empire, he must do the impossible: bond with a dragon.

A Witch's Guide To Magical Innkeeping by Sangu Mandanna, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Sera Swan was once one of the most powerful witches in Britain. Then she resurrected her great-aunt, lost most of her magic, befriended a semi-villainous talking fox, and was exiled from her magical Guild.  Now she runs an inn in Lancashire, where she deals with her quirky guests' shenanigans, tries to keep the fox in check, and longs for the magical future she lost.  Until she discovers an old spell-book that could hold the secret to restoring her power - and turns to Luke Larsen, brilliant historian and human glacier. Luke has his own reasons for staying at the inn, and none of them involve letting certain grumpy innkeepers past his icy walls. So no one is more surprised than he when he not only agrees to help, but also finds himself thawing.  And as Luke and Sera work together to decipher the book, Sera starts to realise that love - and the family he's made - could be the best magic of all…

The Lady of the Lake by Jean Menzies, Michael Joseph, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-241-67569-4.
A Sapphic romantasy re-telling of the Arthurian legend. The author is the 2022 BAMB Breakthrough Author Award prize-winner.

The Seventh Veil of Salome by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Quercus, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-43102-5.
A missing actress, long ago cast in a blockbuster film, which is never made.  A reporter, decades later, trying to unravel fact and fiction. And Salome herself, the Biblical temptress at the heart of the story.  The truth binds them all together.

Gods & Monsters Book 4 by Amber V. Nicole, Headline Eternal, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-035-41459-8.
As the rebellion intensifies, Dianna discovers more of her past and soon finds herself immersed in a tumultuous family history that she and Samkiel never saw coming.  Forced to venture through the Otherworld, Dianna and Samkiel start to comprehend the real power of the medallion, as figures and threats from the past surface once again to threaten their future together, and Samkiel finds himself faced with a choice: will he truly become the World Ender once again?  And what does that mean for Dianna?

In Universes by Emet North, Penguin, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-95407-2.
A kaleidoscopic literary debut about love and self, set across parallel universes.

Buried Deep and Other Stories by Naomi Novik, Penguin, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-94706-7.
An anthology of short stories from the author of the 'Scholomance' trilogy and 'Uprooted', spanning each of her realms and including a sneak peak into the world of her next series. From the gothic, magical halls of the Scholomance trilogy, through the realms next door to Spinning Silver and Uprooted, and the dragon-filled Temeraire series, this stunning collection takes us from fairy tale to fantasy, myth to history, and mystery to science fiction as we travel through Naomi Novik’s most beloved stories.

The Wondrous Lives and Loves of Nella Carter by Brionni Nwosu, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
When Death comes to claim Nella May Carter, she catches His interest with her capacity to find beauty and love even amidst the hell of slavery. So Death - bored, disgusted by humanity, and believing the Earth would be greatly improved should humans no longer exist - lures Nella into a Faustian bargain: the chance at immortal life if she proves that Death is mistaken.  The price: Nella must entertain his fascination and challenge his beliefs until he is satisfied... or surrender herself - and the entire human race - to him forever.  Nella's solution is to never stop travelling and writing, documenting the beauty in every place and person she encounters - from writing in Victorian ladies' tattlers and reporting in Gilded Age New York, to penning bestselling novels and memoirs under countless noms de plume. Nella experiences joy and loss, passion and pain; she finds love in its many forms with friends, partners, and lovers.

The Floating World by Axie Oh, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-399-74932-9.
Ex-soldier Sunho lives in the Under World, a land of perpetual darkness. Two years ago, he woke up without his memories, in possession of just his name and his sword. Now he does odd-jobs to scrape by, until he comes across the score of a lifetime - a chest of coins for anyone who can hunt down a girl who wields silver light. Ren is a cheerful, spirited acrobat, travelling as part of a theatre troupe with her adoptive family. But everything changes when they are attacked by a demon. In fear and rage, Ren releases a blast of silver light and kills the monster - but cannot stop her beloved uncle from being grievously wounded. Determined to save him from succumbing to the poisoned wound, Ren sets off over the mountains, to where the creature came from - and from where Ren fled ten years ago. Her path sets her on a collision course with Sunho, but he doesn't realise she's who he is looking for. As the two grow closer through their travels, they come to realize that their pasts - and destinies - are far more entwined than either of them could have imagined.

The Rook by Daniel O’Malley, Gollancz, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62172-4.
Book One of the Checquy novels. ‘The body you are wearing used to be mine.’ When Myfanwy Thomas wakes in a London park with no recollection of who she is, she discovers a letter from herself with instructions on how to discover her identity and track down the agents who want to destroy her. She soon learns that she is a Rook, a high-ranking member of a secret organisation called the Checquy – and that she possesses a rare and deadly supernatural ability of her own.

Stiletto by Daniel O’Malley, Gollancz, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62175-5.
Book Two of the Checquy novels. After years of enmity and bloodshed, two secret organisations with otherworldly abilities must merge, and there is only one person with the fearsome powers – and bureaucratic fi nesse – to get the job done. Rook Myfanwy Thomas must broker a deal between deadly rivals, but when a bizarre attack sweeps London, threatening to sabotage negotiations, old hatreds flare. Only Myfanwy and two women who detest each other can seek out the culprits before they trigger a devastating otherworldly war.

Blitz by Daniel O’Malley, Gollancz, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62166-3.
Book Three of the Checquy novels.  Lynette Binns, a new recruit to the most powerful supernatural intelligence agency on Earth, is accused of going rogue – and must go on the run to clear her name. As Lyn fights off powered thugs and her own vengeful colleagues, she will find that the solution to the murders and to the mystery of her own past lies in the events of World War II, and the covert actions of three young women during the Blitz.

In Waiting by Daniel O’Malley, Gollancz, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62169-4.
The explosive conclusion to the exhilarating Checquy series.

Forged by Beth Overmyer, Flame Tree Press, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58950-6.
The third book in the 'Blade and Bone' trilogy. When Verve falls through a portal leading to another realm, there are no known ways to escape and just as many fae she trusts there. She must find a way back to the fairy realm and claim the fae throne before a would-be king executes her husband and throws the worlds into chaos. First, though, there is power to grab and thieves of magic to unmask.

Holy Terrors by Margaret Owen, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
It has been almost two years since she defeated the vengeful spirit of her mother, but Vanja Ros - no longer Schmidt - has finally made a name for herself. She is a God Daughter, a (reformed) thief, and now a folk hero.  She stands up for those with nothing, bringing justice and prosperity where she can.  But members of the royal families are turning up dead, found with Vanja's calling card on the bodies. And as old flames, adversaries, and allies resurface, Vanja must face what it took to become the Pfennigist once and for all.  It will take everything she is to save not only herself and the people she loves, but time as we know it.

Homegrown Magic by Jamie Pacton & Rebecca Podos, Penguin, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-95111-8.
Yael might be an indifferent warlock, but as the only heir to an obscenely wealthy banking family, they’re poised to have their fingers in every pie in the realm. But on the precipice of a predetermined life, a loveless political marriage, and children who’ll be raised exactly as they were, they flee in search a grand adventure. Margot – talented plant witch, tea lover and stressed greenhouse owner – has never felt further from adventure in her life. She’s been on her own since her parents lost the family fortune, so when her childhood friend – and former crush – gallops back into her life, she offers Yael a job in the greenhouses. And, in amongst harvesting strawberries for heartbreak jam, tending the greenhouse and some totally, absolutely harmless flirting between friends, they form a plan to take back everything that was stolen from Margot. But can any plan survive a swiftly-blooming mutual attraction, not to mention the machinations of a set of parents determined to get their heir back – no matter the cost?

When the Moon Hatched by Sarah A. Parker, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
As an assassin for the rebellion, Raeve’s job is to complete orders and never get caught. When a rival bounty hunter shatters her world, Raeve finds herself captured by the Guild of Nobles. Crushed by the loss of his great love, dragon rider Kaan Vaegor is on a tireless quest. A clue lures him into the capital’s high-security prison where he stumbles upon the imprisoned Raeve… Together, they seek truths that threaten to unravel everything they knew about their world – and each other.

The Expanded Earth by Mikey Please, Corsair, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-472-15834-5.
One sunny Sunday, without warning, humankind is reduced to the height of a handspan – an unsightly transformation as potentially fatal as it is inconvenient. On a remote coastal path, Giles awakes in his new body to discover a world reshaped and magnified into a place of astounding abundance and deadly peril. Desperate to reconnect with his loved ones, he seeks the help of fellow survivors, and together they embark on a quest across the altered landscape. But as their journey unfolds, the more the question persists – are they still truly human, or has their reduction in size marked the beginning of a descent into savagery, an evolution into something other? Elsewhere, one week earlier, Professor Elizabeth Goodwin makes a monumental discovery – God is alive and physically among us, but not in the form we’ve been taught to expect. As Goodwin prepares to make first contact with the omnipresent ocean-spanning creature, forces conspire in the wings, and the spectre of immanent catastrophe inches closer and closer still. Dark, witty, and wildly ambitious, BAFTA award-winning filmmaker Mikey Please guides us into The Expanded Earth, high-stakes adventure packed with jeopardy and life-affirming beauty – a story that ultimately celebrates the capacity of small things to effect great change. The first in a spellbinding trilogy, this beautifully illustrated debut novel marks the arrival of a new talent and perhaps a new genre – the world of the micropocolypse.

The Deathly Grimm by Kathryn Purdie, Magpie, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
After surviving the Forest Grimm and defeating theWolf, Clara and Axel have made it back to their village, the one place they can be safe behind the forest's borders. But when the forest itself begins luring in more villagers, it's clear that Clara and Axel have only treated the symptoms of the forest's curse, not the cause – and it's getting worse. Burdened with visions of the past and learning to navigate her fragile new relationship with Axel, Clara finds herself entering the forest with Axel yet again to discover the truth once and for all: the identity of the murderer who caused the curse. Romantic, eerie, and beautiful.

Six Wild Crowns by Holly Race, Orbit, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52266-1.
The king has been appointed by god to marry six queens. Those six queens are all that stand between the kingdom of Elben and ruin. Or so we have been told. Each queen vies for attention. Clever, ambitious Boleyn is determined to be Henry’s favourite. And if she must incite a war to win Henry over? So be it. Seymour acts as spy and assassin in a court teeming with dragons, backstabbing courtiers and strange magic. But when she and Boleyn become the unlikeliest of things – allies – the balance of power begins to shift. Together they will discover an ancient, rotting magic at Elben’s heart. A magic that their king will do anything to protect.

Spells, Strings and Forgotten Things by Breanne Randall, Head of Zeus, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-035-91220-9.
For as long as history can remember, there have been three Petridi sisters, whose legacy is to protect the town from dark magic and other covens of ill-intent. It’s a thankless task for a town that knows nothing of magic. But the price of the sisters' magic is high: memories. The more powerful the magic, the greater the memory required. Luckily, all Calliope Petridi wants to do is forget. Forget her judgmental oldest sister, Thalia, who refuses to do magic because of the cost. Forget how her other sister, Eurydice, only uses small magic, yet her spells are still more powerful. Forget about her absent parents, the cost of her magic, and the love of her life who shattered her heart. But something is coming. Something that is slowly fraying the strings of protections that generations of Petridi sisters have put in place…

Reigncloud Palace by Philippa Rice, Michael Joseph, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-241-73457-5.
A cosy, craft-filled fantasy about an apprentice spell-maker who has to save the world. When the Palace learns of Evnie's abilities she is whisked away. But disaster strikes when a dragon threatens the kingdm….

Rebel in the Deep by Katee Robert, Del Rey, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-91721-5.
Nox has been steadfastly working as a quartermaster for the rebellion for years. They don’t ask for much in return, except for one crucial condition – their ex, the noble Lord Bastian, stays as far away from them as possible. To say things ended poorly between them is a gross understatement . . . and it’s the only relationship Nox has never quite recovered from. But now, the rules have changed. Siobhan, the rebel leader, has emerged from hiding to tell Nox that Bastian’s involvement in the rebellion has been discovered, and he’s been taken to stand trial in the capital as a traitor. The fate of the entire rebellion now rests on Nox and Siobhan’s ability to rescue Bastian from the Cwn Annwn ship. Saving Bastian is only the start of their trials, as the trio is tracked by ferocious pirates across Threshold. And Nox’s complicated relationships and entanglements with Bastian and Siobhan puts more than their life at risk – it puts their heart on the line.

Lore of the Wilds by Analeigh Sbrana, Magpie, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
A spicy cottagecore fae romance with a love triangle. In a land ruled by ruthless Fae, twenty-one-year-old Lore Alemeyu's village is trapped in a forested prison. Lore knows that any escape attempt is futile-her scars are a testament to her past failures. But when her village is threatened, Lore makes a desperate deal with a fae lord. She convinces him that she will risk her life for wealth, but really she's after the one thing the Fae covet above all: magic of her own. As Lore navigates the hostile world outside, she's forced to rely on two fae males to survive.

Masterpiece in Death by Megan Scott, Magpie, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Return to Megan Scott's world of forbidden magic and forbidden romance with the highly anticipated sequel to The Temptation of Magic.

Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil by V. E. Schwab, Tor, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-06464-9.
Three young women, their bodies planted in the same soil, their stories tangling like roots.  One grows high and one grows deep and one grows wild.  And all of them grow teeth.

The Lost Story by Me Shaffer, Quercus, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-436358.
Jeremy and Rafe have a secret: the truth about the magical realm they called home for the six months they went missing as children.  But to find another missing person, they’ll need to return to the enchanted world they found.

Love and other Paradoxes by Catriona Silvey, Harper Voyager, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Billed by the publishers as the sweetness and romcom Britishness of About Time collides with the rich melancholy and high-stakes romance of Time Traveller's Wife in this new love story. The year is 2024. The city is Cambridge. The poet-to-be is Joe. Joe has waited all his life to find the right words that will unlock his future – the words that will make him the writer he knows he could be. A chance encounter with a beautiful and uninterested girl in a teashop changes everything. For Esi, yesterday has always been more important than tomorrow: unmoored from her own time in the future, Esi is looking for her mother in the past. Bearing clues as to Joe’s possible future as a literary star, the two decide to put aside their differences and help one another. Esi will help Joe become his future self, Joe will help Esi discover where she comes from. But with them both looking to the future and to the past, who is minding the present? One thing is for sure… It will be timeless.

The Hatter’s Daughter by W. A. Simpson, Flame Tree Press, £9.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58911-7.
In a wonderland where the Mad Hatter and the Cheshire Cat rule, The Rot threatens the sanity and lives of all... In the third tale from the 'Riven Isles' universe, discover that there is more to the Vine than mortals and immortals know. On the night Faith was born, her mother perished, but not before sending her to safety in Underneath. Discovered by The Mad Hatter, he raises her as his own. When Rot invades, Faith decides to fight. She won’t be alone.

Archangel’s Ascension by Nalini Singh, Gollancz, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62599-9.
A standalone novel, part of the Guild Hunter series, set in the dangerous world of archangels, vampires and mortals.

Untitled Nalini Singh Psy-Changeling Trinity 1 by Nalini Singh, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62606-4.
A brand-new series set in the world of the Psy-Changeling Trinity series.

The Spice Gate by Prashanth Srivatsa, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
Relics of a mysterious god, the Spice Gates connect the eight far flung kingdoms, each separated by a distinct spice and only accessible by those born with a special mark. This is not a mark of distinction, but one of subjugation: Spice Carriers suffer the lashes of their rich masters and the jolting pain of the Gates themselves Amir is a Spice Carrier dreaming of escape. But something is stirring in the inhospitable spaces between the kingdoms. As Amir makes his plan for freedom, he’s drawn into a plot that threatens to unravel the power keeping the gates in balance.

Behooved by M. Stevenson, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Bianca knows her duty comes before her heart. So when the threat of war looms, she agrees to marry the neighbouring kingdom's heir. But not all royal weddings are a fairytale, and Prince Aric, Bianca's betrothed, is cold, aloof, and seems to hate her on sight.  To make matters worse, on their wedding night, an assassination attempt goes awry-leaving Aric magically transformed into a horse. Bianca does what any bride in this situation would do: she mounts her new husband and rides away to safety. Sunset returns Aric to human form, but they soon discover the assassination attempt is part of a larger plot against the throne. Worse, Bianca has been framed for Aric's murder, and she's now saddled with a husband who is a horse by day and a frustratingly attractive man by night. As an unexpected romance begins galloping away with their hearts, Bianca and Aric must rely on each other to unravel the curse and save the throne.

The Dark Feather by Anna Stephens, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
Rebellion rages in every land as the Empire of Songs battles to maintain control, but nowhere more fiercely than in the Singing City. In the great pyramid at its heart, Shadow Tayan faces the awful consequences of his actions, and their seductive possibilities. In the city streets, Xessa and Lilla lead their warriors in increasingly desperate battles, their unity riven by betrayal and deception, while Whisper Ilandeh discovers the freedom – and obligation – in making her own choices. But war is fickle, and so are people. Sometimes, the only peace possible is that bought with blood.

The Listeners by Maggie Stiefvater, Headline, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-40619-7.
A genre-defying novel with Appalachian magic… High in the Appalachian mountains is a place quite unlike any other. The Avallon Hotel and its enigmatic General Manager, June Hudson, are famed for offering unrivalled luxury, season after season, to those who come from far and wide to indulge in its beautiful hot springs and take the healing waters. Everything is perfect. Perhaps too perfect. So when the Avallon is called upon to help the war effort - to oust its guests and host three hundred diplomats and Nazi sympathisers - June’s priority is business as usual. But as dark alliances and unexpected attractions crack the polished veneer of the hotel, she is forced to reckon with the true price of luxury. After all, only June knows the sacrifice required to keep everyone happy - her staff, the FBI and, above all, the tumultuous sweetwater running through the heart of the hotel.

The Last Soldier of Nava by Yejin Suh, Magpie, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Court intrigue and a lush environment fuse in this tender, Korean mythology inspired sapphic fantasy. Awakened after a thousand-year slumber, a young woman with coveted shadow magic fights to heal her nation’s dying climate and her own troubled memory, even as she falls for the sister of a woman she killed in her past life.

Tales of the Celestial Kingdom by Sue Lynn Tan, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
This collects nine spellbinding stories – two previously published, seven original, including the epilogue to the duology – set in the enchanting world of Sue Lynn Tan’s debut. Filled with magic and mythology, friendship and love, these stories intertwine through the past, present, and future of the two novels, told from the perspectives of multiple characters, including Chang’e, Shuxiao, Liwei, and Wenzhi. With beautiful illustrations from Kelly Chong throughout, these wondrous tales make the perfect complement to Sue Lynn Tan’s breathtaking series.

The Incandescent by Emily Tesh, Orbit, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52564-8
Dr Walden is the Director of Magic at Chetwood Academy and one of the most powerful magicians in England. Her days consist of meetings, teaching A-Level Invocation to four talented, chaotic sixth formers, more meetings, and securing the school’s boundaries from demonic incursions. Walden is good at her job – no, Walden is great at her job. But demons are masters of manipulation. It’s her responsibility to keep her school with its six hundred students and centuries-old legacy safe. But it’s possible the entity Walden most needs to keep her school safe from is herself…

Sour Cherry by Natalia Theodoridou, Wildfire, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-41614-1.
In a mysterious apartment filled with ghosts, our unnamed narrator attempts to explain this to her child - how do I talk about this? she wonders.  The truth must become something beautiful. We must begin with a fairy tale.  And so she begins to construct a beautiful fairy tale for her child - one that begins with a strange baby boy whose nails grow too fast and whose skin smells of soil. As he grows from a boy into a man, a plague seems to follow him everywhere. Tragedy strikes in cycles - and wife after wife, death after death, plague after plague, every woman he touches becomes a ghost. These ghosts call out desperately to our narrator as she tries to explain, in the very real world, exactly what has happened to her.  And they all agree on one thing, an inescapable truth about this man, this powerful lord who has loved them and led them each to ruin: If you leave, you die. But if you die, you stay.

Shadowstitch by Cari Thomas, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
Anna survived the attempt to bind her magic, but Anna and her coven aren’t free from danger yet. Haunted by her aunt’s death, living in fear of her curse, and fated to love the one man she can never have, the last thing Anna needs is a witch hunt. Now she must conceal her magic once more or risk losing everything.

The Burial Witch by Cari Thomas, Harper Voyager, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
The unopenable box. A mythical object that appears in fairy tales and folklore across all cultures around the world. Sometimes the box can only be opened by the right person at the right time, such as a rightful heir, and in other tales it is considered a warning. A test given to the protagonist who are typically forbidden from opening the box. When they eventually succumb, what they unleash cannot be put back in. We follow Miranda Richardson, a highly strung, highly driven member of the coven who discovers a mysterious, unopenable box in her parents' loft.

Smith of Wooton Major by J. R. R. Tolkien, Harper Fiction, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
A charming new paperback edition of one of J. R. R. Tolkien’s major pieces of short fiction, and his only finished work dating from after publication of The Lord of the Rings. This enchanting tale of a wanderer who finds his way into the perilous realm of Faery is being published once again as a pocket hardback. This new edition is enhanced with a facsimile of the illustrated first edition, a manuscript of Tolkien’s early draft of the story, notes and an alternate ending, and a lengthy essay on the nature of Faery.

Roverandom by J. R. R. Tolkien, Harper Fiction, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
Brand-new paperback edition of J. R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy story about the adventures of a bewitched toy dog, written before The Hobbit. While on holiday in 1925, four-year- old Michael Tolkien lost his beloved toy dog on the beach at Filey in Yorkshire. To console him, his father, J. R. R. Tolkien, improvised a story about Rover, a real dog who is magically transformed into a toy and is forced to seek out the wizard who wronged him in order to be returned to normal.

The Shipwright and the Shroudweaver by Rafael Torrubia, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62367-4.
This is a story of murdered gods and stolen magic, where grief destroys the world but love remakes it . . . No one remembers the calamity that killed the gods and stole the names of their people. Now Shipwright and Shroudweaver are known only by their professions. She’s a master of magical shipbuilding. He’s a maker of the gilded gods that fuel their sails, stitched from the souls of dead sailors. When a chance to save their world sets the horizon alight, they embark on a deadly race against time to stop the grief-wracked sorceress Crow-kisser unleashing the ancient evil entombed at its heart – the one that could destroy them all.

Fallen Gods by Rachel Van Dyken, Bramble, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-05074-1.
The legends of the past are never truly dead and buried… Liv Olson has been drawn to Norse mythology her entire life. After earning her degree and working as a curator at one of New York’s most prestigious museums, she gets an unexpected offer for her dream job in Norway – the same place her brother disappeared months ago – after a cryptic message about finding their long-lost father.  Finding herself surrounded by superstitious townspeople who refuse to even look at the water, Liv soon realizes that the small town of Vonn is nothing like it seems. Shops close before dark, and things she’s only read about seem to suddenly exist. To top it off, Tristan, her new boss, is insultingly mean and engagingly beautiful – and, as part of the job, she must live with him in his mansion.  As her life quickly unravels into chaos, she’s left wondering who’s pulling the strings in this mysterious place where nothing makes sense, yet everything feels familiar. Her studies have always told her the gods are who you trust.  But what happens when the man who’s destined to kill you…is your saviour?

The Crimson Crown by Heather Walter, Penguin, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-95198-9.
Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the most wicked of them all? Snow White’s dark queen tells her side of the story in this queer, witchy reimagining of the classic fairy tale.

We Shall Be Monsters by Alyssa Wees, Penguin, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-94181-2.
A dark, lyrical fantasy blending the world of the Fae with the stories mothers tell to keep their daughters safe – and the consequences of disregarding the truth, no matter how sinister.

The Staircase in the Woods by Chuck Wendig, Del Rey, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-91427-6.
Horror.  A group of friends investigate the mystery of an inexplicable staircase found deep in the woods in this horror novel. ‘Don’t go near them. Don’t touch them. And never, ever, go up them.’ Five high-school friends, bonded by an oath to protect each other no matter what. On a camping trip in the middle of the forest, they find something extraordinary: a mysterious staircase to nowhere. One friend walks up – but never comes back down. Now, twenty years later, the staircase has reappeared, and the friends return to find the lost boy – and what lies beyond the staircase in the woods…

Lucy Undying by Kiersten White, Penguin, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-94771-5.
Gothic fantasy, a vampire escapes the thrall of Dracula and embarks on her own search for self-discovery and true love, from the No. 1 New York Times bestselling author of Hide. ‘White has crafted a gothic-tinged tale as deep and dark as grave dirt and as lush as spilled blood’ Ava Reid, A gorgeous tapestry of interconnected stories layered atop one another; add in heartbreak and Lucy’s absolute badassery, and serve cold, like the best revenge often is’ Rin Chupeco, author of Silver Under Nightfall.

The Prince Without Sorrow by Maithree Wijesekara, Harper Voyager, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
WELCOME TO THE RAN EMPIRE. Where winged serpents fly through the skies. Giant leopards prowl the Earth. And witches burn blue as they die. Shakti is a witch, a mayakari trained to commune with nature and never to cause harm. But her people have been hunted by Emperor Adil’s brutal reign for decades. Will she betray their most sacred laws and choose violence to save them? Prince Ashoka was raised by his father, the emperor, to rule the world with cruelty and fear. And yet he can’t even kill a deer and detests his father’s brutality. He must find a way to tear apart his father’s violent legacy before succumbing to it. Together they are powerful. But can the son of an oppressor and the oppressed fix a broken world? Before they are crushed by it...

The Whisper of Stars by Cristin Williams, Gollancz, £15.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62303-2.
This follows three people who are sent to prison on Solovetsky Island: Katya is an anarchist whose words hold power, Dima is a shape-shifting aristocrat and Natasha is the witch who has been sent to spy on them. Their fates are inextricably linked together through an age-old secret magic on the island, and they soon learn there are others who are also desperately seeking it.

Wearing The Lion by John Wiswell, Quercus, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-43138-4.
God. Hero. Idol. Monster. Murderer. The story of Hercules is one of the most famous ever told. But what if it’s wrong?  Furious with Zeus for once again siring a child with a mortal woman, Hera finds herself redirecting all her fury at the baby himself, Heracles, an innocent named in her honour. As Heracles grows into a man – an unfathomably strong, loving man – he thanks Hera for all the blessings he feels she’s seen fit to bestow upon him.  In a moment of misdirected rage, however, Hera sends a Fury to kill Heracles’ family. Heracles sets out on an epic quest to discover the name of the god who set their murders in motion. Desperate to keep him busy until she can come up with a solution, Hera sets Heracles a series of tests as impossible as they are deadly: the Nemean lion, the Hydra, the Stymphalian birds, the Aegean stables…  But Heracles’ innate kindness, along with his determination to discover the identity of the god who cost him everything he loves, carries him through each task. And as his legend grows, so does Hera’s desperation.  The author has won the Nebula Award for his short story ‘Open House on Haunted Hill’ and won the Locus Award for his novelette ‘That Story Isn’t The Story’. He has also been short-lised for the Hugo, World Fantasy and British Fantasy awards.

The Gaia Chime by Johnny Worthen, Flame Tree Press, £12.95 / Can$21.95 / US$16.95, pbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58893-6.
Patricide, an echo of Zeus rising up against Cronos, the young gods replacing the titans. Now, a public murder televised live and across the world prompts filmmakers Seth and Charlotte to trace the threads of blood to the rich and powerful, and the horror of global destruction. Can they stop the Gaia Chime? But what is the Gaia Chime?

Songs of the Mysteries by Janny Wurts, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
In the final battle of Light against Shadow, warring factions prepare to meet the bare fist of Arithon’s fury, sparked by the execution of the innocent murdered by divine decree. As the Fellowship Sorcerers clash with rebellious dragons bent on catastrophic annihilation, those faithful to the True Sect raise armies to extinguish the clans and fight a last, bloody conquest of the free wilds. All while the Prime Matriarch courts reckless power to seize charge of Mankind’s destiny.

Dark Star Burning, Ash Falls White by Amélie Wen Zhao, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
Years ago, the Elantian colonisers invaded Lan's homeland and killed her mother in their search to uncover the legendary four Demon Gods. Lan is determined to destroy the Gods and yet, there are others searching for them, too. Zen knew his soul was forfeit the moment he made a deal with the Demon God known as the Black Tortoise, but he's willing to lose himself if it means saving the Kingdom–and the girl–he loves. The Elantians may have stolen their throne, but the battle for the Last Kingdom has only begun.

 

Summer 2025

Forthcoming Non-Fiction SF &
Popular Science Books

 

Starwatchers: Our Journey of Discovery in the Night Sky by Joanne Baker, Bloomsbury, £20, hrdbk, ISBN: 978-1-526-60805-5.
What draws us to space and how can we make sense of it? Joanne Baker, driven by a lifelong quest, grapples with these questions, inviting readers to confront the universe’s dual nature – both terrifying and enchanting. This unique synthesis of science, culture and personal reflection takes readers on an extraordinary journey through space and delves into the heart of our fascination with the cosmos. It charts the evolution of humanity's cosmic perceptions and draws fascinating parallels, for example, between the solitude of stargazing on a remote mountain and the contemplative practices of Tibetan monks and spiritual Hawaiians. Joanne Baker also includes her own first-hand experiences, from watching a total solar eclipse in Idaho to visiting ancient observatories in Poland – unveiling a mosaic of research that transcends borders and traditions.

The Acid Queen: The Psychedelic Life and Counterculture Rebellion of Rosemary Woodruff Leary by Susannah Cahalan, Canongate, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-838-85742-4.
Rosemary Woodruff Leary has been known only as the wife of Timothy Leary, the Harvard professor-turned-psychedelic high priest, whose jailbreak captivated the counterculture and whose life on the run with Rosemary inflamed the US government. But Rosemary was more than a mere accessory. She was a beatnik, a psychonaut and a true believer who tested the limits of her mind and the expectations for women of her time. Long overlooked by those who have venerated her husband, Rosemary spent her life on the forefront of the counterculture, working with Leary on his books and speeches, sewing his clothing and shaping – for better and for worse – the media’s narrative about LSD. Ultimately, Rosemary sacrificed everything for the safety of her fellow psychedelic pioneers and the preservation of her husband’s legacy. Drawing from a wealth of interviews, diaries, archives and unpublished sources, Susannah Cahalan writes the definitive portrait of Rosemary Woodruff Leary, reclaiming her narrative and her voice from those who dismissed her. Page-turning, revelatory and utterly compelling, The Acid Queen shines an overdue spotlight on a pioneering psychedelic seeker.

Fall of Civilizations: Stories of Greatness and Decline by Paul Cooper, Duckworth, £12.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-715-65548-1.
This explores how a range of ancient societies rose to sophistication, and what tipped them over into collapse.  We journey from the great empires of Mesopotamia to those of Vijayanagara in Asia and Songhai in West Africa; from Byzantium to Central America; from Roman Britain to Rapa Nui.  With meticulous research and breathtaking storytelling, Paul Cooper evokes their majesty and jeopardy, and asks what it might have felt like for those alive at the time to witness the end of their world..

Food Fight: From Plunder and Profit to People and Planet by Stuart Gillespie, Canongate, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-837-26043-0.
Food is life but our food system is killing us. Designed in a different century for a different purpose – to mass-produce cheap calories to prevent famine – it’s now generating obesity, ill-health and driving the climate crisis. We need to transform it into a system that can nourish all eight billion of us and the planet we live on. In Food Fight, Stuart Gillespie reveals how the system we once relied upon for global nutrition has warped into the very thing making us sick. From its origins in colonial plunder through to the last few decades of neoliberalism, the system now lies in the tight grip of a handful of powerful transnationals who are playing for profit at any cost – aided by governments who let them get away with it. With his eye trained on the future and on solutions within our grasp, Gillespie also celebrates the impact of success stories from around the world, driven by remarkable citizens, social movements, policy makers and politicians. These case studies offer hope that, by organising and learning, we can build a better food future for ourselves and for our children. Both unflinching exposé and revolutionary call to arms, Food Fight maps a way towards a new system that gives ushope for a future of global health and justice.

Exterminate / Regenerate by John Higgs, Weidenfeld & Nicolson, £25, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61477-1.
The first biography of the infamous Time Lord, Doctor Who behaves in a way quite unlike any other fictional character. For sixty years the Doctor has sat at the heart of British culture, yet no one person invented them. They emerged from the space between minds, evolving and adapting to our fast-changing world. Ncuti Gatwa, Russell T. Davies and Disney+ are currently bringing this perfectly ludicrous British character into global culture, so it is time to acknowledge that the story of Doctor Who is a story of change – one far more profound than we might assume.

So Very Small: How humans discovered germs, uncovered infectious diseases, and deluded themselves that we had conquered them by Thomas Levenson, Head of Zeus, £25, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-800-24904-2.
In 1665, an infectious disease swept through the British capital and claimed the lives of tens of thousands of people. The Great Plague of London haunted the memories of those who survived it, but it would take another two hundred years for the cause of this bacterial illness to be discovered. In those centuries, our understanding of bacterial diseases was transformed.  So Very Small is a journey through the epic history of bacteria, microbes and germs. Spanning centuries and continents, it draws on the major outbreaks that devastated populations, as well as the pioneering scientific discoveries that have furthered our understanding of bacteria. The compelling narrative culminates in one of humanity’s greatest medical breakthroughs, the development of antibiotic treatment, and looks ahead to one of our greatest challenges, the vital race to stay ahead of strains of bacteria that are rapidly evolving.

Feeding the Machine: The Hidden Human Labour Powering AI by James Muldoon, Mark Graham & Callum Cant, Canongate, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-837-26184-0.
Big Tech has sold us the illusion that artificial intelligence is a frictionless technology that will bring wealth and prosperity to humanity. But hidden beneath this smooth surface lies the grim reality of a precarious global workforce of millions that labour under often appalling conditions to make AI possible. Feeding the Machine presents an urgent, riveting investigation of the intricate network of organisations that maintain this exploitative system, revealing the untold truth of AI. Based on hundreds of interviews and thousands of hours of fieldwork over more than a decade, this book shows us the lives of the workers often deliberately concealed from view and the systems of power that determine their future.

A Brief History of the End of the F*cking World by Tom Phillips, Wildfire, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-0354-0217-5.
Do you feel like we’re living in the end times? Does it seem like everything is on fire, and one disaster follows another?  Here’s a small comfort: you’re not the first to feel that way. If there’s one thing that people throughout history have agreed on, it’s that history wasn’t going to be around for much longer.  This book is about the apocalypse, and how humans have always believed it to be very f*cking nigh. Across thousands of years, we’ll meet weird cults, failed prophets and mass panics, holy warriors leading revolts in anticipation of the last days, and suburbanites waiting for aliens to rescue them from a doomed Earth. We’ll journey back to the ‘worst period to be alive’, as the world reeled from a simultaneous pandemic and climate crisis. And we’ll look to the future to ask the unnerving question: how might it all end?  But it’s also a book about how we live in a world where catastrophe is always looming - whether it’s a madman with a nuclear button or the slow burn of environmental collapse. Because when we talk about the end of the world, what we really mean is the end of our world. Our obsession with doomsday is really about change: our fear of it, and our desire for it, and how - ultimately - we can find hope in it.

Every Living Thing by Jason Roberts, Quercus, £12.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-40048-9.
The epic story of the rivalry between Linnaeus and de Buffon to survey all life on Earth.  Bestselling author Jason Roberts tells a dramatic, globe-spanning and meticulously researched story of two scientific rivals. He traces the arc of insight and discovery that extends across three centuries into the present day.

These Strange New Minds: How AI Learned to Talk and What It Means by Christopher Summerfield, Penguin, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-241-69465-7.
How the technology that is revolutionising our world actually works, and what that means, from the Research Director at the UK government’s AI Safety Institute Stunning advances in digital technology have given us a new wave of disarmingly human-like AI systems. The march of this new technology is set to upturn our economies, challenge our democracies and refashion society in unpredictable ways. We can expect these AI systems to soon be making autonomous decisions on the user’s behalf, with transformative impact on everything we do. It is vital we understand how they work. Can AI systems ‘think’, ‘know’ and ‘understand’? Could they manipulate or deceive you, and if so, what might they make you do? Whose interests do they ultimately represent? And when will they be able to move beyond words and take actions for themselves in the real world? Ultimately, can we look forward to a technological utopia, or are we in the process of writing ourselves out of history?  Christopher Summerfield has one foot in the field of neuroscience – studying the brains of humans, as Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience at the University of Oxford – and the other in AI research, as Research Director at the UK AI Safety Institute.

The Letters of J. R. R. Tolkien: Revised and Expanded Edition by J. R. R. Tolkien, Harper Fiction, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
The comprehensive collection of letters from J. R. R. Tolkien's correspondence spanning the adult life of one of the world’s greatest storytellers, now revised and expanded to include more than 150 previously unseen letters, with revealing new insights into The Hobbit, The Lord of the Rings and The Silmarillion.

Why Nobody Understands Quantum Physics: And Everyone Needs to Know Something About It by Frank Verstraete and Céline Broeckaert, Macmillan, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-06584-4.
A groundbreaking journey into quantum physics that transforms our understanding of the universe and its boundless possibilities.  Quantum physics is the cornerstone of our world, offering a framework so expansive and precise that it underpins nearly every piece of modern technology. Yet, at the same time, it’s one of the hardest subjects to grasp.  In Why Nobody Understands Quantum Physics, a leading scientist and a literary mind unite to explain the revolutionary discoveries and astounding phenomena at the heart of quantum physics. From the greenness of grass to the solidity of matter, they unravel why the universe behaves in the peculiar ways it does and why it's so important.  The result is a mind-expanding exploration of the universe, reshaping our perception of the world around us with clarity, wonder and humour.

Watto’s Wisdom: Zine & Con Writing by Ian Watson compiled by David Langford, Ansible Editions, £12, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-916-50832-3.
As a major science fiction author active for well over half a century, Ian Watson needs no introduction. He has also been a regular contributor to SF fanzines and convention publications since the mid-1970s. This nonfiction volume presents a generous selection of more than fifty pieces first published thus: essays, reviews, memoirs, whimsies, polemic, convention reports, the secret histories of how several of his books were written, and brain-boggling speculations on UFOs and other arcana. One highlight is a long and surreally comic memoir of working with Stanley Kubrick on the film script which eventually became A.I.: Artificial Intelligence.  (SF² Concatenation is name-checked a couple of times as is one of its founding editor who also appears in a disguised form, as does a fellow team member con-reporter in the fictional Kyiv con account.)

 

Summer 2025

General Science News

 

The 2025 Abel Prize goes to the Japanese mathematician Masaki Kashiwara.  He has greatly developed an area of mathematical theory of symmetry known as 'representation theory'.  He is the first Japanese national – and the first person based outside North America, Europe or Israel – to win the highest of mathematical prizes.  He is also known for his development of algebraic analysis, which uses techniques of modern algebra to explain and generalise the structure of differential equations.  The Abel Prize was established in 2002 to provide the equivalent of a Nobel prize for mathematicians. Winners receive 7.5 million Norwegian kroner (£586,000 / US$715,000).  ++++ Last year's 2024 Abel winner is here.

Britain is losing its science lead, says the House of Lords.  In the 20th Century, the UK led the way in the basic sciences of electronics, computing and the biosciences and had the best citation record (the referencing of academic papers by other papers) per pound of government investment in research. But, with some notable exceptions, scientific excellence was not translated into truly large world-leading businesses and of particular concern is the bio-engineering sector. Britain is now losing trained people overseas, to the US, Germany and Singapore among others.  There is no clear plan to increase the number of skilled scientists or to have the right policies and regulations in place to enable engineering biology to flourish in the UK the House of Lords (the British government second chamber) report says.  Not all funding can come from government. But the Lords' report found that enough private investment was not forthcoming either. Unlike in the US, UK investors expect returns in a few years, rather than the tens of years that innovative companies need for their ideas to really start making money. However, streamlining regulation must not mean deregulation. Some developments can have detrimental effects – the rise of antibiotic resistance for example. (See House of Lords Science & Technology Committee (2025) Don’t fail to scale: seizing the opportunity of engineering biology. House of Lords, London.)

Greenland's icy surface is breaking up faster than thought.  British and US scientists have found that in most parts of Greenland, ice crevasses in glaciers are getting deeper and larger – and this is happening more quickly than previously estimated. They think that the processes causing this are experiencing positive-feedback and that the volume of crevasses is not only increasing but accelerating.  (See  Chudley, T. R. et al (2025) Increased crevassing across accelerating Greenland Ice Sheet margins. Nature geoscience, vol. 18, p148-153.)

The British Government puts forward an artificial intelligence action plan.  Artificial intelligence (AI) can cut NHS waiting lists by scheduling better appointments. It allows teachers to personalise their lessons to their children's needs. It can support small businesses with their record-keeping, spot potholes more quickly, and help speed up planning applications.
          Britain is already the third largest AI market in the world.  However, the term 'copyright' only appears twice in the strategy The Creative Rights in AI Coalition includes 30+ trade bodies including the Publishers Association (PA), the Society of Authors (SoA), the Independent Publishers Guild and Authors’ Licensing and Collecting Society.  It is deeply concerned that the EU approach looked to as a regime that the UK should mirror. The worry is that the creators of intellectual property (academic paper authors, writers, journalists, artists and so forth) will not be recompensed and/or have a say on whether and how their intellectual properties will be used. (See  Department for Science Innovation & Technology (2025) AI Opportunities Action Plan Government Response. CP1242. His Majesty’s Stationery Office: London.)  ++++ See also news earlier The UK government's consultation with regard to AI training upsets authors and publishers.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector needs to be more environmentally sustainable tech' bodies warn.  The Royal Academy of Engineering, the Chartered Institute for IT, and the Institution of Engineering & Technology's report, Engineering Responsible AI: Foundations For Environmentally Sustainable AI, warn that AI is having an increased environmental impact.  Data storage in the UK has roughly doubled since 2020 and the data centres used need cooling. Water is an often used coolant and Microsoft is on track to have doubled its water consumption since 2020.  But one problem is reporting and it could be that that emissions from Google’s, Microsoft’s, Meta’s and Apple’s data centres could be up to 662% higher than officially reported.  The report recommends that the industry: more accurately monitors its environmental impact; design for environmental sustainability; sees that environmental impact be included in the training of AI staff; set standards; and reduce potable water usage for all data centre activities and zero potable water for cooling.  Globally, data centre energy consumption could expand by as much as 540 terawatt-hours by 2026, an amount greater than Germany’s total electricity consumption in 2021.  Given in England the total public water supply demand deficit is estimated to reach 3,040 million litres per day in 2040 and 4,860 million litres per day in 2050.  By 2030, seven regions in England are predicted to be severely water stressed.  In the UK, between 2008 and 2022, IT and telecoms e-waste almost doubled.  The report concludes that no jurisdiction will be able to solve AI sustainability on its own, but there is an opportunity now for leaders to establish themselves and facilitate collaboration on this global challenge.

 

Summer 2025

Natural Science News

 

There is a new insight as to when oxygen-generating photosynthesis, eukaryotes, multi-cellularity, and even life, arose.  The researchers looked at the genomes of over 1,000 species of prokaryote and also genes from mitochondria and chloroplasts from diverse eukaryotes. Genes change with time and this can be used to create a sort of molecular clock to date when key evolutionary developments took place.  One has to be careful as molecular changes with time are not constant but using many species' genomes can help, as can robust calibration. Here, the authors of this research have an interesting approach to calibration linking it to the great oxidation event.  Interesting is their conclusions as to when the key events in evolution -- oxygenic photosynthesis, rise of eukaryotes, and even when life arose -possibly soon after the Late Heavy Bombardment (and maybe even before?).  This new work suggests that oxygenic photosynthesis evolved 3.2 billion years ago way before the great oxidation event. The new work also suggests a very early rise of life and that in itself has obvious exobiological implications.  (See  Deep-time evolution by calibrated molecular clocks.
Davín, A. A. et al (2025)
A geological timescale for bacterial and oxygen adaptation. Science, vol. 388, eadp1853)

A second early bird from the age of the dinosaurs has been discovered.  In 1861 a Bavarian quarry gave up Archaeopteryx – a surprising discovery of a creature from the age of the dinosaurs, 150 million years old, that gave birth to a radical idea: that today’s birds evolved from dinosaurs!  This new specimen, just found in Zhenghe County of Fujian province, in south-eastern China, is also winged and the same age as Archaeopteryx, but this new species – Baminornis zhenghensis – has two features that make it more similar to modern birds: it lacks the long tail seen in raptor dinosaurs and in Archaeopteryx, and its shoulder girdle more closely resembles modern birds, so it is more suited to enabling the creature's wings to flap.  This second discovery suggests that proto-birds were already fairly diverse by the Late Jurassic.  (See  Chen, R. et al (2025) Earliest short-tailed bird from the Late Jurassic of China. Nature, vol. 638, p441-448.)

All modern humans outside of Africa are descended from a European population that lived 45,000–49,000 years ago.  Researchers looking at the genome of 45,000-year-old remains conclude that this population inter-bred with Neanderthals and were the ancestors of all non-Africans that date to approximately 45,000–49,000 years ago.  We already knew that modern humans inter-bred with Neanderthals 100,000 years ago but it now seems that their decedents went extinct. We also know that all humans today outside of Africa have a few percent of their DNA from Neanderthals. It now seems that these outside of Africa are descended from a European population that lived 45,000–49,000 years ago…  (See  Sumer, A. P. et al. (2025) Earliest modern human genomes constrain timing of Neanderthal admixture. Nature, vol. 638, p711-717.)
++++ Related news previously covered elsewhere on this site includes:
  - What was the modern-human-to-Neanderthal gene flow?
  - Neanderthal genomes reveal family life and partnering customs
  - Denisovan, early humans, colonised more of Asia than previously thought
  - New estimate for oldest Homo sapiens
  - An ancestor species to Neanderthals and archaic human species in Europe and Asia has been discovered
  - An cousin species to Neanderthals and modern human species has been discovered in China
  - How humans eat meat before fire has now been revealed
  - Mouth bacteria reveal ancient, humans had a cooked starch diet
  - Denisovan and Neanderthal Y chromosomes have been sequenced
  - Neanderthals and Denisovans diverged between 381,000 and 473,000 years ago
  - Modern humans on Flores exhibit dwarfing genes
  - Modern humans had seΧ with Neanderthals 100,000 years ago
  - Denisovan and Neanderthal DNA found in modern Icelander genomes
  - New early human species found - Homo luzonensis
  - Genomes show modern humans first left Africa thousands of years earlier
  - Modern humans diverged from primitive humans between 350,000 and 260,000 years ago
  - Iηcest abounds among Neolithic Irish ruling classes genomic research reveals
  - Upper Palaeolithic Siberian genome reveals dual ancestry of Native Americans
  - Early Britons had dark skin and blue eyes ancient DNA reveals
  - First stone age tools now 71,000 years not 40,000 years ago
  - First humans in Australia arrived 10,000 years earlier than thought

A quarter of freshwater species globally are threatened with extinction study find.  Researchers for the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) looking at the threat level to 23,496 freshwater species at risk.  Freshwaters support over 10% of all known species, including approximately one-third of vertebrates and one-half of fish species, while only covering less than 1% of the surface of the Earth.  The researchers find that that one-quarter are threatened with extinction.  Threats include pollution, dams and water extraction, agriculture and invasive species, with overharvesting also driving extinctions.  (Sayer, C. A. et al. (2025) One-quarter of freshwater fauna threatened with extinction. Nature, vol.,

European deaths are set to increase with global warming.  An European collaboration of scientists led by those at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, have modelled the health impact of warming on European mortality. Deaths (mortality) can decrease with warming due to milder winters. Conversely, it can increase due to heat stress in abnormally warmer summers. The researchers have found that overall, the latter effect exceeds the former. Their results indicates increase mortality with increased warmth and that the mortality excess will take place in Spain, southern France, Italy, Greece, Bulgaria and Romania. Those in the British Isles and northern Europe might even see reduced mortality. In the worst case 1.3 million excess deaths may take place between 2015 and 2099. People older than 65 years will be particularly vulnerable.  (See  Masselot, P. et al (2025) Estimating future heat-related and cold-related mortality under climate change, demographic and adaptation scenarios in 854 European cities. Nature Medicine.)

Death risks from alcohol are greater than thought and warrant warnings.  The US Surgeon General warns that alcohol use is a leading preventable cause of cancer in the United States, contributing to nearly 100,000 cancer cases and about 20,000 cancer deaths each year!  Alcohol use is very common – in 2019-2020, 72% of U.S. adults reported they consumed one or more drinks per week, but less than half of U.S. adults are aware of the relationship between alcohol consumption and cancer risk.  There is an increased risk for at least seven different types of cancer, including breast (in women), colo-rectum, oesophagus, liver, mouth (oral cavity), throat (pharynx), and voice box (larynx): the more alcohol consumed, the greater the risk of cancer.  For certain cancers, like breast, mouth, and throat cancers, evidence shows that this risk may start to increase around one or fewer drinks per day.  The Surgeon General wants to see health warnings on alcohol goods.  (See  Alcohol and Cancer Risk 2025: The U.S. Surgeon General’s Advisory (2025) The US Public Health Service Office of the Surgeon General.)

Globally, over half of all adults could be clinically obese by 2050.  Research funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Australian National Health and Britain's Medical Research Council, looked at 1990 to 2021 data to model how obesity has grown over that period and then extended the trends to 2050AD. Their Lancet paper notes that the previously set World Health Organisation 2025 obesity target – no increase between 2010 and 2025 – has already been missed by most countries.  China (627 million), India (450 million) and the USA (214 million) will be the countries with the biggest populations of overweight or obese people in 2050. It concludes that because the rise in obesity is forecasted to continue throughout the world, political commitment to transform the diets of all children and adolescents within sustainable global food systems is now urgent.  (See  GBD 2021 Adolescent BMI Collaborators (2025) Global, regional, and national prevalence of child and adolescent overweight and obesity, 1990–2021, with forecasts to 2050: a forecasting study for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2021. The Lancet, pre-publication.)

An obesity gene has been found thanks to dogs.  Obesity is in part cause by environmental (lifestyle) factors and in part genetic ones.  By far the most dominant factor is lifestyle/environment as this has spurred the current boom in global obesity (see previous item above) as previous generations of the same gene pool did not have the same degree of obesity.  However, there is a genetic factor that can exaggerate the impact of environmental factors as well as be primarily responsible for the minority cases of obesity in previous generations.
          Dog owners will be well aware that some breeds seem to be continuously hungry and these include Labradors.  Natalie Wallis and colleagues have now looked at 241 Labrador retrievers and the propensity for obesity in each. They found that, genetically, the lead canine association was within the gene DENN domain containing 1B (DENND1B).  They also looked at the human genome and found that some humans also have this gene. They found that each copy of the alternate allele was associated with about 7% greater body fat.  In short, canine genetics identified obesity genes and mechanisms relevant to both dogs and humans.  (See  Wallis, N., et al. (2025) Canine genome-wide association study identifiesDENND1B as an obesity gene in dogs and humans. Science. Pre-print.)

The best diet for healthy ageing has been elucidated by a big study of 105,015 USA participants over 30 years!  And there are no surprises.  Higher intakes of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, unsaturated fats, nuts, legumes and low-fat dairy products were linked to greater odds of healthy aging.  Conversely, higher intakes of trans fats, sodium (salt), sugary beverages and red or processed meats (or both) are detrimental to healthy living.  A moderate intake of animal based foods (white meat not red, some fish, etc) can be further beneficial.  There really is nothing here that comes as a surprise.  A better-quality diet is beneficial for the prevention of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and premature mortality.  The healthiest diet compared with the worst gives people a 2.24 times greater chance of reaching 75 years of age. (See  Tessier, A-J, et al (2025) Optimal dietary patterns for healthy aging. Nature Medicine, peer-reviewed and accepted pre-print.)

Measles is spreading in the USA.  Measles is spreading in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico.  US Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, is not enthusiastic about vaccination. Measles' reproductive rate (Ro) is12–18, while that for CoVID-19 at the start of the pandemic was estimated to be about1.4–2.5, and for influenza is about 1–2. How the disease will spread is dependent on States' individual vaccination rates. Maryland, has a 97% measles vaccination rate and so it is unlikely to take hold in such states. For about one and three cases in every 1,000 unvaccinated children measles is fatal.

 

…And finally this section, the season's SARS-CoV-2 / CoVID-19 science primary research and news roundup.

Raccon dogs a likely possible intermediate source of the CoVID-19 outbreak?  The raccoon dog (Nyctereutes procyonoides) has now become a hot contender for being the intermediate source. Raccoon dogs at the Huanan market which is the reasonably certain source of the 2019 outbreak. In 2003 a close match to severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) virus was found in raccoon dogs at a market in Guangdong, China. Since then it has been shown that raccoon dogs can be asymptomatic carriers of SARS-CoV-2. It is also now known that wild raccoon dogs in China are often infected with many viruses that can jump between species. Most researchers agree that SARS-CoV-2 probably originated in Rhinolophus bats living in Yunnan, southern China, and then moved to an intermediate species. However, while raccoon dogs are in the frame, they are not the only possible intermediate species, so the matter has still to be firmly resolved.  (See  Mallapaty, S. (2025) Did raccoon dogs spark CoVID pandemic? Nature, vol. 639, p14-15.)

SARS-CoV-2 epidemiology has changed with the omicron variant.  Epidemiologists, predominantly based in Qatar, have noted that the way CoVID spreads has changed with the omicron variant. Before omicron, people once infected gained considerable immunity from further infection. Since omicron this protection has waned – diminishing within a year – enabling easier re-infection. Transmitability and then immunisation drove the spread of CoVID before omicron but after it immune escape and re-infection dominated.  This underscores the need for regular vaccination.  (See  Chemaitelly, H. et al (2025) Differential protection against SARS-CoV-2 reinfection pre- and post-Omicron. Nature, vol. 639, p1,024-1,031.)

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has no new SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.  There are no new variants of concern and so the ECDC is now only monitoring variants.  All good news.
          Its variants of interest are: - KP.3
- BA.2.86 (an Omicron spin-off variant)
- XEC (a recombinant variant derived from the Omicron descendent lineages KS. 1.1 and KP. 3.3)

Related SARS-CoV-2 / CoVID-19 news, previously covered elsewhere on this site, has been listed here on previous seasonal news pages prior to 2023.  However, this has become quite a lengthy list of links and so we stopped providing this listing in the news pages and also, with the vaccines for many in the developed and middle-income nations, the worst of the pandemic is over.  Instead you can find this lengthy list of links at the end of our initial SARS-CoV-2 briefing here.  It neatly charts over time the key research conducted throughout the pandemic.

 

And finally… A short natural science YouTube video

Could You Survive the Dinosaur Asteroid Extinction?  They say to is a good thing to kill two birds with one stone. Well, back in the day there was one stone that killed countless bird ancestors, and their cousin family of species, the dinosaurs. That was an asteroid strike some 66 million years ago.  That event used to be known as the K/T extinction with K/T being Cretaceous/Tertiary but K/T became the K/Pg (Cretaceous/Palaeogene) extinction…As said, that event wiped out the dinosaurs.  So here’s the thing if you were alive back then, could you have survived the K/T (K/Pg) event?  This is the question the wonderful folk over at PBS Eons have asked.  You can see their one-hour special episode here.

 

 

Summer 2025

Astronomy & Space Science News

 

The very early Universe might have seen water form?  Astrophysicists based at Portsmouth University, UK, have constructed a mathematical model of the first ever stars' supernovae. The early (Population III) stars were purely hydrogen (no helium or heavier elements), very large and so very hot and short-lived, whose lives ended in violent super novae. Their numerical simulations show that the first water in the Universe formed in population III core-collapse and pair-instability supernovae at red-shifts z of around 20, some 100–200 million years after the Big Bang. What this means is that there was water available in the Universe for the first planets and this in turn increases the chance for life possibly arising soon after.  (See  Whalen, D. J., et al (2025) Abundant water from primordial supernovae at cosmic dawn. Nature Astronomy, Pre-print.)

Dark matter might be explained?  At the centre of our galaxy sit huge clouds of positively charged hydrogen, a mystery to scientists for decades because normally the gas is neutral. So, what is supplying enough energy to knock the negatively charged electrons out of them?  A trio of British-based astrophysicists have an idea.  The energy signatures radiating from this part of our galaxy suggest that there is a constant, roiling source of energy doing just that, and their data says it might come from a much lighter form of dark matter than current models consider?  They suggest that annihilating positron-electron pairs that give off the unexplained 511keV (kilo-electron Volt) line seen around the Galactic Centre and that could provide the energy to ionise hydrogen molecules into protons.  (See  De la Torre Luque, P. et al (2025) Anomalous Ionization in the Central Molecular Zone by Sub-GeV Dark Matter. Physical Reviews Letters, vol. 134, 101001.)

Exo-planet radius gap theory proved?  There is an observed scarcity of planets with radii between 1.5 and 2 times Earth's radius: this is the 'small planet radius gap' (also called the Fulton gap). A favoured explanation for this is that in fact planets twice the size or more of Earth have a strong enough gravity to retain hydrogen or helium and so become small Neptunes or exo-Neptunes. However planets smaller than twice the size of Earth do not have the gravity to retain hydrogen and so do not become gas giants but super-Earths.  This gives rise to a sudden cut-off in size, hence the apparent 'gap' in planetary radius.  Exo-Neptunes that orbit closer to their stars have a slightly different gap as these Neptune-like planets are warmer and so hydrogen and helium loss is easier than with cooler gas giants further away from their star… which brings us to the latest research.
          A British and US collaboration of astronomers have looked at two, close-orbiting sub-Neptune sized planets orbiting the star TOI-776 some 88.6 light years from Earth using the spectrometer on the Hubble Space Telescope. These planets' sizes are close to the radius gap.  Because these orbit so close to their host star, their star's light illuminates the space around the planets. The astronomers found the absorption signature (Lyman-α emission lines) for molecular hydrogen near the planets and this is evidence that they are losing hydrogen: they are on their way to becoming super-Earths'  This gives the hydrogen/helium loss theory as to why there is a radius gap much credibility.  (See  Parke Loyd, R. O. et al. (2025) Hydrogen escaping from a pair of exoplanets smaller than Neptune. Nature, vol. 638, p636-639.)

Summer 2025  Long chain carbon molecules have been discovered on Mars!  NASA's Curiosity rover in Gale Crater.  Since landing in 2012, Curiosity has travelled more than 13 miles (21 kilometers) in Gale.  It previously has detected molecules similar to those that make up kerogen on Earth. On Earth, kerogen is formed from the decay and burial of living organic matter, but it can also be formed non-biologically.  The latest discovery actually comes from a sample drilled in 2013 and was analysed by Curiosity's Sample Analysis on Mars (SAM) instrument allowing there to be a preliminary announcement in 2015 that there were long-chain organic molecules present.
          A fresh look at the data, and comparisons with a twin rover to Curiosity on Earth, but kept in Martian conditions, now lead the researchers to believe that decane (C10H22), undecane (C11H24) and dodecane (C12H26) -- that have 10, 11, and 12 carbon atoms respectively -- are present.
          What is the importance of this discovery?  Well, assuming it is correct, we still cannot tell if this carbon originally came from life? (For that, a more detailed analysis, than that can be performed by the rover, would be required.)  However, what this result does show is that such molecules, that could be indicative of life (biosignatures), can survive for billions of years: the strata is three billion years old.  This means that if there was now-extinct life on Mars then its biosignatures could, both theoretically and practicably, be detectable today.  Of course, it could be that there are is still microbial life still present on Mars: we just don't know.  These are exciting times.  (See the primary research:  Freissinet, C., et al. (2025) Long-chain alkanes preserved in a Martian mudstone. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci., vol. 122 (13) e2420580122  and  the review item:  Voosen, P. (2025) Mars rover detects long-chain carbon molecules. Science, vol. 387, p1,337-1,338.)

The Moon had a magma ocean prior to 4,429 million years ago (mya) having formed 4,450 mya, some 140 million years after the Solar system's birth.  This new estimate pushes back the estimated age of the Moon over some previous estimates.
          A decade ago it was thought that the Earth-Moon system was about 4,470 million years old from an impact on the proto-Earth by an object called Theia.
          The new estimate is based on a model in turn based on Lunar samples' isotopes. It suggests that the Moon had a surface magma ocean for about 20 million years after it first formed. The reason why the Moon had a magma ocean for so long despite its smaller-than-Earth size is because it formed near the Earth and so was tidally squeezed as it orbited the Earth and interacting with the Sun. Such tidally-induced energy is similar to that affecting Jupiter's moon Io today.  The researchers' results demonstrate that lunar magma ocean crystallization took place while the Moon was still battered by planetary embryos and planetesimals leftover from the main stage of planetary accretion.  Of course all this needs further corroboration and with additional Lunar sample returns, things could change…  (See  Dauphas, N. et al. (2025) Completion of lunar magma ocean solidification at 4.43 Ga. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, vol. 122 (2), e2413802121  and the review piece  Voosen, P. (2025) The Moon is nearly as old as Earth. Science, vol. 387, p1,240-1,241.)  ++++ Related stories previously covered elsewhere on this site include:
  - The Moon could have formed in a single day
  - The Earth's surface was still molten when Theia collided
  -Mars was habitable 100 million years before the Earth
  -Theia formed near the proto-Earth it is suggested

The Moon had a magnetic field until 2 billion years ago.  Data from China's Chang’e-5 lander show that the Moon had a magnetic field about 10% that of Earth's today about 2 billion years ago.  This builds on the results from the Apollo missions' older samples. However, not only do we now have younger samples, now the orientation of the samples can be elucidated and this shows that the Lunar magnetic field wobbled.  (See  Cai, S., et al. (2024) Persistent but weak magnetic field at Moon’s mid-stage revealed by Chang’e-5 basalt. Science Advances. vol. 11, eadp3333 )  ++++  The Science Fiction connection. Over half a century before Newton's theory of gravity, in his 1608 science fiction novel, Somnium (Dream), Johannes Kepler considered that “the causes of the ocean tides seem to be the…Moon attracting the ocean waters by a certain force similar to magnetism.”

Blue Ghost probe lands on the Moon.  This is the second only successful commercial company landing on the Moon, following last year's Intuitive probe . It was launched by the US firm Firefly Aerospace in a venture conducted jointly with NASA. It landed in the Sea of Crises.

An asteroid may hit the Earth on 22nd December 2032!  Asteroid 2024 YR4 is an Earth orbit crossing body some 40 metres and 90m in diameter.  Currently, on the Torino Impact Hazard Scale, it has a risk factor score of '3' and has a chance – over 98% – it will miss but still a small chance – 1.3% – it will hit. (Subsequently this was refined to 2.3% and then 3.1%, and then back down to 1.4% and finally to 0.001%: it may even reduce further with observation in further near-Earth passes!) These estimates will improve as the object's trajectory is refined with on-going observation. Currently it looks like if it does hit that it will be in the southern hemisphere, in the South Atlantic or Western-to-mid Pacific. If it hits the land, it will do more damage that the Hiroshima atomic bomb. If it hits the sea, it will cause a tsunami.  It is currently moving away from the Earth and soon be unobservable. However, it will reappear in 2028 and that should give us the chance to check its orbital trajectory. If it does look like it will hit, that will give us four years to mount a mission to nudge it into a different orbit.
          Meanwhile there is uncertainty to its size. The afore 90 metres is the largest estimate: it could be as small as 40 metres as much depends on whether it is a large dark object or a small brighter one. However, should get a handle on this early in the summer (2025) with the James Webb Space Telescope as that sees in the infra-red (IR) and IR emission is directly proportional to size and temperature; the latter we can confirm from its IR spectrum.
          ++++ Meanwhile, over at PBS Space-Time physicist Matt O'Dowd looks at the chaotic, multi-bodied Solar system and how we can ascertain whether a newly discovered asteroid is likely to hit the Earth.  You can see the 19 minute video here.

 

And to finally round off the Astronomy & Space news subsection, here are a couple of short videos…

ESA's Gaia probe has just completed its 10-year mission!  ESA's Gaia probe has made three trillion star observations and deduced the motion of two billion stars is a small proportion of the 100 – 200 billion in the Galaxy this is enough to make a detailed map of a significant number of our Galaxy's star motions.  Since the Gaia satellite's launch in 2013 there have been three Gaia data releases so far (2018-2022/3) with the last data release coming in two parts.  With the passage of time, so the data has become more accurate: more time means that stars travel further between first and last observation and so we can better calculate their motions.  And along the way the Gaia observatory has made a number of key discoveries, including:  our galaxy is bigger than thoughtour galaxy was disturbed between 300 million and 900 million years agoanother galaxy hit ours around 10 billion years ago,  inferred that stars with hot Jupiters (Jupiters orbiting near their respective stars) were born in crowded stellar nurseries while those without were born in comparative isolation,  that one in a dozen stars have ingested planets,  and that a high mass black hole is located away from the Galactic centre just a couple of thousand light years away (Gaia BH3) and at 33 Solar masses it is twice to three times the size of other non-centre black holes we have detected.  Taken together it could be that our Galaxy has 'eaten' six other small galaxies and that the nearby Sagittarius dwarf galaxy has collided with our own three times and will do so again. Indeed, it could be that its first collision a little over five billion years ago may have sparked a wave of star formation including, possibly, our Sun.  The Sagittarius dwarf galaxy may ultimately be totally absorbed by our galaxy and so be the seventh to be consumed by it.
          The Gaia probe is kept at the second Lagrange, semi-stable orbital point (further out from the Sun than the Earth but in a line with the Sun and the Earth) and uses about a dozen grams of cold gas propellant to keep it at this point.  However, that propellant has now run out.  On the 15th January (2025) Gaia took its last observation and, apart from a few last minute calibrations, shut down on 25th March (2025).  However, such is the mass of data it has acquired, that two more data packets await release.  The next will be 500 terabytes of information in 2026.  This is likely to generate the largest catalogue of binary stars to date and may even pinpoint star motion so precisely that many more exoplanets will be inferred.  It will also be able to predict the motion of nearby stars millions of years into the future.  The final Gaia data release is estimated to be released at the end of the decade.  Finally, it is not just stars: Gaia has tracked 150,000 asteroids in our Solar system.  Far further away, Gaia has observed 1.3 million quasars, with the furthest having been observed just 1.5 billion years after the Big Bang.
          So successful has Gaia been that ESA is considering plans for a Gaia replacement about 2045AD: Gaia-NIR that will see further into the infra-red and so detect stars through some interstellar gas clouds.
          Over at YouTube's Astrum channel there is an 18-minute video.  Enjoy.

Surveys reveals that most exo-Earth planets have circular orbits like the Earth!  The past decade has seen the discovery of many thousands exo-planet: planets outside our Solar system. About a hundred of these are roughly the size of the Earth and also receiving roughly the same amount of energy from their star as the Earth does from the Sun.  Prof David Kipping, the Brit astrophysicist at Columbia U, USA, over at the Cool Worlds Lab looks at a forthcoming paper due to be published in Nature Astronomy.  What they have done is surveyed exoplanets that are more or less Earth-sized around K and M type stars. (M-type stars are small red dwarfs that are so cold that habitable exoplanets have to be close to the star and so are tidally locked. Also, because of their low mass, M-types stars prone to flaring which is not good for any nearby putative life. However K-type stars are just a little more like Earth’s G-type Sun and so are of exobiological interest.) What the researchers have found is that these planet’s orbits are almost circular just like our Earth’s…  You can see the 21-minute video here.

Why is the Mars?  Well, we all know the answer – an on-going process of the radiolysis of water produces oxygen radicals that oxidise iron to haematite (a form of iron(iii) that on Earth often gives sandstone its red colour…)  Well, may be not!  New research now suggests otherwise.  Research from three orbiters combined with a look at Earth minerals suggests that the Martian red minerals were formed over three billion years ago when Mars was decidedly wet. Had Mars been warmer, then these minerals would have gone.  Mars' red colour looks like being ferrihydrite (Fe5 O8 H nH2O) that forms under decidedly wet conditions.  The primary research, by French, US and British based astrophysicists, is  Valantinas, A. et al (2025) Detection of ferrihydrite in Martian red dust records ancient cold and wet conditions on Mars. Nature Communications, vol. 16, 1712.  Meanwhile over at Dr Becky there is a 12-minute video which you can see here.

 

Summer 2025

Science & Science Fiction Interface

Real life science of SF-like tropes and SF impacts on society

 

Fake science – The researchers who publish the most retracted science papers come from Chinese medical institutes. While Science Fiction has the decency to label itself as 'fiction', fake science is the bane of real science. Analyses by three firms that have developed tools to study retractions data has now identified who the worst culprits are.  8 out the top ten establishments that have researchers with the most retracted papers in the decade to 2024 are Chinese medical researcher based (the other two are Indian and Pakistani based). The worst, Jining First People’s Hospital (China), has seen around 5% of its researchers paper output of over a hundred papers subsequently retracted the past decade. Apparently, research doctors in China are required to publish papers to get jobs or earn promotions and they resort to buying fake research papers from paper mills: companies that create and sell fraudulent scientific reports to paying researchers. Some universities and institutes in Saudi Arabia, India, Pakistan and Ethiopia, are also fake science hotspots. (See  Van Noorden, R. (2025) These universities have the most retracted scientific articles. Nature, vol. 638, p596-599.)

Petition calls for Royal Society to revoke Elon Musk's Fellowship due to his alleged science misinformation.  In addition there are concerns over the fate of scientists in the US due to Elon Musk's drive, for President Donald Trump, to reduce US governmental expenditure. However, the counter argument is that while Musk may be an eccentric, his technological achievements in electric car manufacture and his space programme remain unarguable. The Society has decided to allow Elon Musk to keep his Fellowship for now.  (BBC News (2025) Elon Musk sparks row at Royal Society but remains a member. 4th March.)

In Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four there was universal domestic bugging. Apple has now agreed to settle for US$95m (£77m) for listening in on private conversations at customers' homes..  It is accused of eavesdropping on its customers through its virtual assistant Siri without using the phrase "Hey, Siri" to wake it.  Though Apple is settling, it has not admitted any wrongdoing.  Apple earned US$94.9bn in 2024's third quarter, so the fine represents about 2.5% of its annual income.  However, In January 2024, it started paying out in a $500m (£409m) lawsuit which claimed it deliberately slowed down iPhones in the US, and in March 2024, it agreed to pay $490m (£401m) in an action led by Britain's Norfolk County Council. Meanwhile, it is still facing an action by Britain's Which (consumer) magazine… Another tech giant, Google, is also facing a device-listening action.

Google’s AI co-scientist could enhance research, say Imperial researchers.  An unreleased system designed to assist researchers has the potential to “supercharge science”, according to Imperial College (Kensington, London) researchers.  Google has published the first test results of its AI ‘co-scientist’ system, in which academics from a handful of top-universities asked a question to help them make progress in their field of biomedical research. One scientist asked it a question and was staggered that the answer was close to that of his yet-to-be-submitted research paper and wondered whether the AI had access to his web-search history or even his PC: it had not.

The AlphaGeometry 2 artificial intelligence (AI), has surpassed the level of the average International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) gold medallist.  The DeepMind team now says the performance of its upgraded system, AlphaGeometry 2, has surpassed the level of the average gold medallist.  It answered Olympiad-level questions on Euclidean geometry, number theory, algebra and combinatorics. The system was able to solve 84% of all geometry problems set in IMOs over the past 25 years, compared with the 54% achieved by the original AlphaGeometry. However, the challenge remains to tackle as yet unsolved mathematical problems as there are no solutions to these online with which to train the AI.

An elixir of youth is something of an SFnal trope but new research is promising.  Chinese molecular biologists have been looking at small RNA molecules to combat cell senescence (cell ageing). The molecule in question is a microRNA, a small non-coding piece of RNA involved in gene regulation that has previously been found to be involved in immunity and suppressing cancer cells.  It is called miR-302b.  The researchers used mice aged between 20 and 25 months, which is akin to between about 60 and 70 in human years.  The mice went on to live for about 4.5 months longer, on average.  They re-grew hair that had become sparse, maintained a higher body weight, could stay balanced on a rotating rod for longer and had better grip strength for their weight.
          Now, don’t get to excited/worried just yet as the mouse may not be a good model for humans when it comes to RNA treatment, however this is still something of a breakthrough…  (A summary news item is here and the primary research is Bi, Y. et al. (2025) Exosomal miR-302b rejuvenates aging mice by reversing the proliferative arrest of senescent cells. Cell Metabolism, vol. 37, p1–15.)

In the SF novel Not Alone, Sarah Jackson presents a near-future apocalyptic world in which plastic pollution kills people...  Meanwhile, back in the real world, there is concern as to how plastics ending up in human brain's is impacting them as an item in Nature explores.
Plastics have infiltrated every recess of the planet, including your lungs, kidneys and other sensitive organs. Scientists are scrambling to understand their effects on health. On average, microplastic levels were about 50% higher in brain samples from 2024 than in 2016 samples. And brain samples contained up to 30 times more microplastics than samples from a person’s liver and kidneys.
(See  Kozlov, M. (2025) How Are Microplastics Affecting Our Health? Nature, vol. 638, p311-2.)

 

And to finally round off the Science & SF Interface subsection, here are some short videos…

Why wasn't there a second age of the dinosaurs…?  Some 65 million years ago around tea time chunky asteroid the size of New York city impacted the Earth and caused a mass extinction event that wiped out the dinosaurs. But what if the dinosaurs hadn't been wiped out? This notion has been explored in SF a number of times but perhaps most notably by Harry Harrison whose pleasure we had in the British Isles for many years. He looked at this concept in a trilogy that began with West of Eden (1984).
          And so to the present and PBS Eons poses a related question: why exactly was it that mammals replaced the dinosaurs; why couldn't small species of dinosaur survive and prevent mammals taking over? Indeed, given that reptiles have less food requirements than mammals and their young need less parental care, one might justifiably think that small reptilian dinosaurs would have the edge over mammals.
          Now, following the asteroid strike a number of things happened in addition to the rise of mammals. One was that there was a fungal spike: it is clear in the geological record. While both the fungal spike and the rise of mammals are both associated with the asteroid-induced extinction event, they are not thought to be associated with each other… That is until recently. One idea has it that the fungal spike actively affected small dinosaurs in a negative way while impacting small mammals positively…
An asteroid impact triggered the K-Pg mass extinction, wiping out the non-avian dinosaurs, ending the Age of Reptiles, and ushering in the Age of Mammals. But why was it the mammals who triumphed?
          You can see the 11-minute video here.

 

 

Summer 2025

Rest In Peace

The last season saw the science and science fiction communities sadly lose…

 

Laurel Amberdine, the US journalist, has died aged 54.  She was an assistant editor for Lightspeed magazine and worked for Locus for a decade.

Mariano Antolín Rato, the Spanish SF translator and writer, has died aged 81.  He wrote half a dozen novels of which five came out in the 1970s and '80s. These are credited with being a leading light introducing the New Wave [Nova-Expression] to Spain. He later moved on to write a dozen mundane fiction novels before returning to SF with La Suerte Suprema [The Supreme Luck] (2022) that won a Celsius Award.

Richard Barycz, the UK fan, has died aged 73. His late-1970s fanzine was Ycz. Though he never attended conventions, he occasionally met fans in London and had a regular correspondence with Ansible to which he subscribed sending self-addressed envelopes (SAEs). Only when a batch of these was due and not received, did fandom become aware of his passing.

Bill Dare, the British writer, has died as a passenger in a road accident, aged 64.  His novel Brian Gulliver’s Travels (2013) is based on his two season-running radio series. He also devised the radio series I've Never Seen Star Wars among others. He was the son of actor, screenwriter and broadcaster Peter Jones of Hitch-hiker's Guide to the Galaxy fame.

Richard Fortey FGS, FLS, FRS, OBE, the British palaeontologist, has died aged 79.  He specialised in Ordovican evolution, especially tribolites.  He also presented TV documentaries for the BBC. He wrote several books including The Hidden Landscape (1993,2010) and The Earth: An Intimate History (2004). His The Earth: An Intimate History was short-listed for the Royal Society Book prize.

Gene Hackman, the US actor, has died aged 95.  He was found dead at home with his wife (63) and their dog but two dogs elsewhere in the house were found alive. Though first known by the public for his Oscar-winning performance in The French Connection (1971), in genre terms he was noted for playing Lex Luthor in the Christopher Reeves Superman films (1978., 1980 and 1987) and both Lex Luthor and a voice part in Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987) but before that co-starred as an astronaut in Marooned (1969). He was noted for starring in two Orwellian 'Big Brother is watching you' films: Francis Ford Coppola's The Conversation (1974) and Enemy of the State (1988). He was also in the SF television series The Invaders entitled "The Spores" (1967).

Howard Andrew Jones, the US fantasy writer, has died aged 56.  He is known for 'The Chronicles of Sword and Sand' novels, the 'Ring-Sworn' trilogy and the 'The Chronicles of Hanuvar' books.

Nancy Kilpatrick, the US-born Canadian fantasy writer, has died aged 78.  Her book series includes: ‘The Darker Passions’ (1993-1998), writing as Amarantha Knight (erotic re-imaginings of Dracula, Frankenstein and others) and the vampire sagas ‘Power of the Blood World’ (1994-2000) and ‘Thrones of Blood’ (2017-2020).

Georgy Kuznetsov, the Russian SF bibliographer, has died aged 78.  He helped establish the Novosibirsk science fiction fan club, Amalteya.  He is known for Soviet science fiction of Siberia and Far East (1990).

Mark Leeper, the US fan and film buff, has died aged 74.  His first of many science fiction conventions was Boskone VI (1969). He was a member of the UMass (University of Massachusetts) Science Fiction Society in the late 1960s and early ’70s and a member of the Wayne Third Foundation in Detroit in the mid-1970s. In 1978, he and his wife founded the science fiction club at Bell Laboratories where he worked: in real life he was a mathematician.

Tony Lewis, the US fan, has died aged 84.  A nuclear physicist in real life, he was a founding member of the new England SF Association (NESFA). He chaired the 1971 Worldcon, Noreascon, ran programme for Noreascon Two and was on the Noreascon 3 and Noreascon 4 committees. He was a member of the Boston in 1967, Boston in 71, Boston in '89, Boston in '98, Boston in Orlando in 2001 and Boston in 2004 bid committees. He chaired Boskone 7, Boskone 14 and co-chaired Boskone 44. He chaired Codclave VII and was one of the organisers of Smofcon 0 in 1972. His fanzines were Stroon and the APAzine Along Alpha Ralpha Boulevard.

David Lynch, the US filmmaker, visual artist, musician, and actor, has died aged 78.  In science fiction he is noted for the films Eraserhead (1977) set in an industrial dystopic wasteland, and Dune (1984) based on the Frank Herbert novel. In television he is noted for Twin Peaks (1990-'91), a modern fantasy murder investigation series. Just prior to his passing, he had to be evacuated due to the Southern California wildfires.

Robert McGinnis, the US artist, has died aged 99.  He drew more than 1,200 paperback book covers and over 40 film posters, including Barbarella, and several James Bond and Matt Helm films. He is a member of the Society of Illustrators Hall of Fame.

Peter Mabey, the UK fan, has died aged 98.  In real life he was an aircraft engineer who worked on the Meteor, the first British jet-fighter.  He was a longstanding SF fan and a stalwart of British conventions: his first was Loncon, the 1957 Worldcon. He was one of the first members of the Cheltenham Circle. For many years, he was the British Science Fiction Association's (BSFA's) lending library librarian and then served a term as a BSFA officer. He was an early Knight of Saint Fantony (fans in part charged with looking after and encouraging new fans) and was the first winner of the Doc Weir Award (given to fans at British Eastercons). He was a member of the 1965 Worldcon (Loncon II) committee responsible for its publications.  After Cheltenham, Peter moved to London and the home counties and became active in SE England fandom and London fandom in particular but in the process of relocation resigning as BSFA librarian (the library was based in Cheltenham).  Such was his presence in British fandom that the horror writer Ramsey Campbell credits Peter for starting his writing career.  In 2008 he was made a life member of the BSFA.  Two of SF² Concatenation's founding editors first met Peter at the London's SF Circle's monthly One Tun gatherings, and Peter attended Hatfield PSIFA's Shoestringcon 1: Polycon (1979) on whose committee the two of us served – his presence gave our neo-run event some fan cred – so we are well aware that a living contribution to a substantive part of British SF fan heritage is no longer with us.

Chris Moore, the UK artist, has died aged 77.  He did the artwork used as the logo for the SF Encylopedia. Some of his work is collected in Journeyman: The Art of Chris Moore (2000, text by Stephen Gallagher).

Julianne (Jul) Owings, the US fan, has died aged 78.  She was based in Baltimore, Maryland was a member of the Baltimore Science Fiction Society.  She is noted for being the programme coordinator for 22 years: from Balticon 21 in 1987 to Balticon 43 in 2009.  She, and her late husband Mark, regularly attended US east coast conventions.

Roberto Orci, the Mexican-US producer, has died aged 51 from kidney disease. He is noted for helping create Xena: Warrior Princess as well as his team work with J. J. Abrams on the Star Trek re-boot. Much of his career with Alex Kurtzman including work on the afore Xena, Hercules, and Sleepy Hollow. Their films include Cowboys & Aliens (2011), Star Trek: Into Darkness (2013) and The Amazing Spider-Man (2014).

Emma Popik, the Polish SF author, has died aged 75. She is known for her novel Cyclop (2023) and five collections of shorts.

Jameson Quinn, the US fan, has died rescuing a dog stuck on a cliff. He formulated what became the EPH (E Pluribus Hugo) as an anti-slate campaign voting method, and helped get it adopted by the World Science Fiction Society for use in nominations for the Hugo awards.

Colin Renfrew, the British archaeologist, has died aged 87.  Lord Renfrew is noted for his work on radiocarbon dating, the prehistory of languages, archaeogenetics, neuroarchaeology, and the prevention of looting at archaeological sites.  He developed the Anatolian hypothesis, which argues that Proto-Indo-European, the reconstructed ancestor of the Indo-European languages, originated approximately 9,000 years ago in Anatolia and moved with the spread of farming throughout the Mediterranean and into central and northern Europe.  He is the author of a dozen books including The Emergence of Civilisation: The Cyclades and the Aegean in the Third Millennium BC (1972) and Loot, Legitimacy and Ownership: The Ethical Crisis in Archaeology (2000).

Al Sarrantonio, the US editor and author, has died aged 72.  He mainly wrote horror and sometime horror-SF. His first novel was The Worms (1985). In SF, he is known for his 'Five Worlds' trilogy. One of his anthologies, 999: New Tales of Horror and Suspense (1999), garnered a Bram Stoker Award, 'best anthology'.

L. J. Smith, the US fantasy author, has died aged 66.  She is most famous for the original Vampire Diaries stories. The original four-book series (1991-'92) concerned a love triangle involving two vampire brothers and an orphaned young woman. She wrote these for a book packager as work-for-hire and not as a creative author and so the packager and her did not own copyright. The packager then sold the books to Harper Collins. In 2009, The Vampire Diaries were adapted into a CW Network series that lasted for eight seasons. Then in 2011 Alloy Entertainment relinquished her service over creative differences. A ghostwriter, under the name Aubrey Clark, was brought in but Smith's name still appeared with some prominence on the covers.  Reportedly, Alloy Entertainment and HarperCollins wanted shorter books more closely associated with the TV series.  In 2013, Amazon created Kindle Worlds, an online service that gave writers of fan fiction permission to write about certain licensed properties, including Alloy’s Vampire Diaries series and so she was able to write about her created characters and once more be paid for it.  She wrote another trilogy based on her original. She also wrote 'The Secret Circle' trilogy, published in 1992, was also turned into a TV drama (2011) and then the 'Dark Visions' and 'The Forbidden Game' trilogies.

Julie Stevens, the British actress, has died aged 87.  Though known to a generation of British TV viewers as a presenter for Play School (1962-'75) and for adults as Denise Coffey in the 1969–1971 ITV comedy series Girls About Town In 1964, she appeared in the genre-adjacent British comedy film Carry On Cleo playing the slave girl Gloria.  Her most significant genre contribution was playing an occasional partner of John Steed in the TV series, The Avengers, alternating with Honor Blackman's Cathy Gale, but Blackman's character began to eclipse Stevens' and she left the show after appearing in only six episodes.

Prof. Sir James Fraser Stoddart Hon. FRSC, FRSE, FRS, the British chemist, has died aged 82.  This is late news that should have been reported last season.  He is known for creating a field of chemistry based on threaded and mechanically connected molecules, held together like links of a chain rather than through conventional chemical bonds: supramolecular chemisty.  A Scot, having garnered his PhD at Ediburgh University, he had a postgraduate spell at Queen’s University in Kingston, Canada, before returning to Britain and the Imperial Chemical Industries (ICI now known as Astra Zenneca) Corporate Laboratories in Runcorn. He then taught at Sheffield University before continuing his research at to the University of Birmingham, UK, and then in 1997 to the University of California, Los Angeles.  In 2008 he went to the Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, where his team discovered that sugar molecules could form porous extended structures. This led to spin-off, application companies that made materials for applications from cosmetics to environmentally friendly methods for isolating gold from ore.  In 2016 he won the Nobel Prize for Chemistry (with Jean-Pierre Sauvage (France) and Bernard L. Feringa (Netherlands)) "for the design and synthesis of machines on a molecular scale". He spent his final years at the University of Hong Kong and weeks before his passing a ‘mirror-image sugar macrocycle’, synthesised in his Hong Kong lab, was voted Molecule of the Year 2024 by readers of the weekly magazine of the American Chemical Society. Among his prizes were: the Feynman Prize in Nanotechnology (2007); the Albert Einstein World Award of Science (2007); the Arthur C. Cope Award (2008); and the Davy Medal of the Royal Society of London (2008).

Maria von Braun, the German-American rocketry advocate, has died aged 96.  she was rocketry pioneer Dr. Wernher von Braun's widow.  Her life was memorialised in a historical novel aptly named The German Wife.  Wernher von Braun himself was a controversial figure having masterminded Germany's WWII V2 missile programme: the V-2 killed an estimated 5,000 Brits. After the war, the US rocket research that Wernher von Braun conducted, ultimately at the Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, USA, led to the Mercury space programme that in turn let to the Gemini and Apollo programmes. This last resulted in human landings on the Moon.

Elisabeth Vrba, the German born South African and then US resident, has died aged 82.  Born ion Germany, she studied in S. Africa before moving to the USA in the early 1980s.  She specialised in macroevolutionary theory: the origin and evolutionary fates of species and higher groups. She noted that that the width of the environmental niche a species occupies drives rates of both speciation and extinction, with the environment being the main force underlying this evolution.  Her ‘effect hypothesis’ proposed that apparent directional trends in evolution are accumulations of increasing specialisation inside lineages of narrow-niched species – something she later referred to as species sorting – and that this is not strictly species selection.  She also devised the concept of ‘axaptation’ – An exaptation is a trait that has been co-opted to serve an extra function unrelated to that for which it originally evolved. Her work added nuance to Gould's theory of punctuated evolution in considering the dynamics of speciation and extinction in episodes called 'turnover pulses': this sort of evolution affected hominin evolution. This helped solve a problem Charles Darwin had: how could the great diversity of species over vast stretches on continental areas have occurred in the absence of obvious barriers that would cause reproductive isolation? It seems that environmental change not only drives species extinct, but also through the fragmentation and rearrangement of habitats, can cause isolation and create opportunity for rapid speciation.

Wally (Wallace) Weber, the US fan, had died aged 95.  He helped found the Seattle ‘Nameless Ones’ club whose 1960 Hugo-winning fanzine Cry of the Nameless he co-edited. He was also a TAFF delegate (1963).

Ian Williams, the British fan, has died aged 77.  In the early 1970s, he was a founding member of The Gannets, the NE England SF group named after the pub in which they met. He was the first editor of Maya (1970-1971): the zine continued to 1978 under other editors. He also authored the novel The Lies That Bind (1989).

Federico Zaragoza, the Spanish biochemist, has died aged 90.  He helped curing inherited metabolic disease in Spain and then the world.  In the 1960s, on sabbatical in Oxford (UK), he met biochemist Louis Woolf, who had developed simple tests for the detection of phenylketonuria causes severe learning difficulties in people who are unable to metabolise the amino acid phenylalanine, but – if detected early enough – could be treated with a special diet. Zaragoza instigated Spain’s first neonatal blood-screening tests in 1968.  Following Spain becoming a democracy, he was elected to the Spanish Parliament in 1977. He went on to become minister of education and science (1981–'82), promoting Spanish research.  Finally, he was the director-general of the United Nations cultural organisation UNESCO (1987 - 1999). He was still active and chaired a meeting at the annual meeting of the Severo Ochoa Foundation, just nine days before his passing.

 

Summer 2025

End Bits & Thanks

 

More science and SF news will be summarised in our Autumn 2025 upload in September
plus there will also be 'forthcoming' Autumnal book releases, plus loads of stand-alone reviews. (Remember, these season's relate to the northern hemisphere 'academic year'.)

Thanks for information, pointers and news for this seasonal page goes to: Ansible, Ahrvid Enghoplm, Fancylopaedia, File 770, various members of North Heath SF, Ian Hunter, SF Encyclopaedia, SFX Magazine, Boris Sidyuk, Peter Tyers, and Peter Wyndham, not to mention information provided by publishers. Stories based on papers taken from various academic science journals or their websites have their sources cited.

Thanks for spreading the word of this seasonal edition goes to Ansible, File 770, Caroline Mullan, Julie Perry and Peter Wyndham.

News for the next seasonal upload – that covers the Autumnal 2025 period – needs to be in before 15th August 2025. News is especially sought concerns SF author news as well as that relating to national SF conventions: size, number of those attending, prizes and any special happenings.

To contact us see here and try to put something clearly science fictional in the subject line in case your message ends up being spam-filtered and needs rescuing.

