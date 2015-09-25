Contabile 35

It was often commented on that the staff were very friendly and always helpful - we could not have asked for better service. And the food was good - I especially recommend the Sunday carvery and would also warn that the bar meals were hardly small (think twice before adding a bowl of fries ‘just in case’).

The car park had space for two hundred cars, more than enough for the convention! However, with many golfers, a gym and pool on site (both included in the hotel rate), and the popularity of the Sunday carvery, it could look quite full (though in fact there were always spaces).

The hotel has ninety rooms over two floors. Though as there is no lift, priority was given to those with special needs who requested the ground floor. Apart from those with rooms on the first floor, the convention was all on one level, which some found particularly advantageous (we are all getting older). My room was upstairs but easy to get to. For once in a hotel, it was not overheated; the radiator had a radstat that worked and the window opened - very civilised. The room was not large but it was adequate and comfortable enough. There was a kettle and a small but neat ensuite bathroom. It might sound like faint praise but it was totally adequate - it provided all that I needed though no more and the price was very reasonable!

The Filkcon was held in the Valley Suite, which afforded a large room for the main concert: the convention has a single programme stream. It also included an outer room which was used for socialising, sales and auctions desks, workshops, and the late night circles. The bar and lounge, immediately outside the Valley Suite, formed a large area with many tables and seats, arranged in specific areas that naturally made for an overall quiet area where socialising was very pleasant. The bar was open from first thing until there was nobody left (the night porter being there if needed) and the bar meals, which were from a large and varied menu, were available from an impressive 7 am until 9:30 pm. In addition, the restaurant, with a great view out over the golf course and the valley, provided breakfast, lunch, and dinner, including a very good carvery lunch on the Sunday.

The Wensum Valley Hotel, Golf and Country Club, as its name suggests, is also home to a golf club; it has two courses, each of which attracts many local players as well as golf parties from afar. It is also a popular local venue for social events, both organised events and simple things like family meals, and is particularly popular for weddings. However, there were no weddings that weekend and the layout of the hotel and its bar and lounge was such that the convention folk mixed readily with the other customers, with neither really noticing that the other was there.

The choice of venue was a little unusual in that it was not in a town centre, being more in the countryside and with a good view over the Wensum Valley (a Site of Special Scientific Interest and a Special Area of Conservation ). The hotel is on the western edge of Taverham , which is to the northwest of Norwich , and about six and half miles from the city’s railway station (which is why the convention arranged a taxi service for train users). The local roads are also a bit interesting, though following the convention’s route instructions provided a better route than the country lanes that some satnavs and navigation software suggested. Apart from the minor travel irritations, it proved to be a very good venue.