Has the Science Fiction Worldcon shot itself in the foot?
Following eight decades of positive development
Cover of the Souvenir book that should
have been sent to non-attending registrants
but wasn't.
Me, I was lucky and, being not unconnected with the SF community, have fan friends. Though being denied picking up my membership pack by the Glasgow Worldcon Committee and Staff, my friends clocked all the spare copies of the Souvenir book and, with the help of a kind and understanding soul (yes, not all those running or volunteering at Glasgow were bad actors), I eventually managed to ultimately get one.
The Souvenir book was thinner compared to the others I have had from several Worldcons, and the cover misspelled the hosting nation's name, such was the Glasgow organisers' lack of care (which by now should be self-evident).
As said, we will return to Worldcon Supporting Members later. For now, let's move on to the 2025 Worldcon.
The 2025 Seattle Worldcon
However, when it came to adherence to the WSFS Constitution Seattle would become the third Worldcon in a row (after Chengdu 2023 and Glasgow 2024) to ignore Constitution stipulations but this time – presumably so as not to be out done – they would do it in a new way.
Seattle would become the third Worldcon in a row
In Seattle's case, the part of the Constitution it chose to ignore related to the Worldcon Business Meeting. The thing is that the Constitution states (in a number of places) that the Business Meeting must be physically held at the Worldcon itself.
The Constitution and Rules statements about the Business Meetings' location are both seemingly explicit (Constitution 1.5.3., 1.7.2, and 5.1.1.) and implicit (Constitution 4.5.5., 5.1.4. and 6.7. and Standing Rules 1.1) makes this absolutely clear.
Holding the Business meeting actual at the Worldcon is explicit in the Constitution (above)
Yet despite this, the 2025 Seattle Worldcon unilaterally overrode the WSFS Constitution and Standing Rules and held meetings virtually! Ironically, they broke the Constitution they say because it enabled more people to participate in steering the constitution's evolution and for the Business Meeting not to take people away from the Worldcon itself.
Despite the Constitution, the 2025 Seattle Worldcon
The arguments against this were primarily that if such a change was to be made then they should stick to the Constitution and change it and the Rules at the next Business Meeting held during the Worldcon. Then once the changes had been voted in, Business Meetings could be held virtually, prior to the event.
This argument against an unapproved virtual Business Meeting should be sufficient, but there were other more generic reasons put forward on social media. These included that because Worldcons were international, many folk would be in time zones that would make it difficult for them to participate in such a virtual event.
Another was digital access. Not everyone has good access to the internet. Some may use their employer's access for when they occasionally rarely need good access, but could not use this for an extensive period or, indeed, have access outside of work hours. Others lack good access because they use the internet in less demanding ways than multi-Zoom, Discord or whatever on their smartphone. Others, a small minority in the western world, simply have no personal access to the internet and access it, should they need to, through things like public library cybercafés, but you cannot use these public places to participate in virtual meetings.
One of the reasons, speciously given to break the Constitution and hold a virtual Business Meeting prior to the event, was that those who usually work on Worldcons would be busy during the Worldcon itself.
Actually, I personally have little sympathy for this last argument. Worldcons serve the Worldcon SF community as a whole and not just regular Worldcon organisers. If Worldcon organisers had an increased presence at the Business Meeting then the Constitution and Standing Rules would serve more the organisers' needs rather than the broader Worldcon community.
Now, this last is an important point of good governance. In real life, a nation's management is divided up into: the executive (the part of government that executes law and policy – in Britain this is the Government's Prime Ministerial Cabinet); the legislature (the part of the government that makes laws – in Britain this is the Parliament); and judiciary (that adjudicates legal disputes and breaches – this principally comprises of law courts). This firm and clear division of responsibilities can apply to a group of nations (such and the United Nations or European Union) and also have broadly analogous counterparts in business: a company will have a board (analogous to the executive), shareholders (analogous to the legislature) and will have to abide by national laws as interpreted by the judiciary.
A longstanding principal of good governance is that there should be a separation of powers between the executive, judiciary and legislature. That is to say that politicians should not interfere in the way courts work and courts should not make policy instead of the government (the executive) or legislature (parliament). So, when it comes to Worldcons the legislature is the Business Meeting and the executive is that year's Worldcon organising committee. For good governance these should be separate: Worldcon organisers should not interfere with the Business meeting especially not least if their actions go against the Constitution and Standing Rules that the Business Meeting of the broader Worldcon community determined.
In short, Seattle, in unilaterally going against the constitution, were on a number of levels failing to adhere to good governance and raised the finger to average fans.
Seattle, in unilaterally going against the constitution,
One of the first matter's the Seattle virtual Business Meeting addressed on 4th July 2025 was the question of whether the meeting itself was actually legal under the Constitution and Rules? To that end they held an online vote. This was an interesting if not a Kafkaesque moment: how could an entity not established as being Constitutionally legal declare itself legal outside of a Business Meeting that was already officially legal? Shades of bootstrapping (or for an SFnal example, By His Own Bootstraps)!
The vote went 102 for and 46 against: roughly two-thirds were in favour of declaring the meeting legal, with nearly a third against: that is a non-trivial minority who were clearly uncomfortable with the notion of Seattle's virtual Business Meeting's legality. So it is hats off to the one third abiding by the WSFS Constitution, and incredulity to the two-thirds. Worldcon organisers had effectively undertaken a coup against Worldcon fandom at large.
Worldcon organisers had effectively undertaken a coup
Remember, as noted earlier, Worldcons these days are more than the just 148 people at the Business Meeting. This is a small number and it remained small the subsequent weeks across all Seattle's Business Meeting sessions. As what is effectively the US Science Fiction book-trade magazine Locus reported, "average attendance at the various Seattle virtual meetings was about 160".
Irrespective of the Business Meeting's 'legality vote', a screenshot of the Constitution and Standing Rules relating to the Business Meeting (was given depicted earlier) you can see for yourself.. So, do you agree with Seattle's Presiding Officer that the virtual meeting was allowed under the Constitution?
With all this going on, you would think that there would be a huge reaction from Worldcon fandom. Well, there hasn't, and yet there has… but it has taken place quietly! To understand that, you need to have an idea of the numbers involved in various parts (organisers, average attenders, business meeting participants etc) of the Worldcon community.
The Worldcon community: Who and how many
In terms of those enjoying Science Fiction there are literally millions in the Anglophone and European nations. In terms of Worldcon participation (those that regularly and significantly contribute to the Worldcon community) the number is much less, far fewer who enjoy SF go the Worldcon. As previously noted broadly speaking most Worldcons these days see in excess of 5,000 attend.
Again, very broadly and loosely speaking, attendance type at a Worldcon is indicated a number of ways. For example: a year before Glasgow 2024 some 3,000 had registered and these could largely be said to consist of:
Over the subsequent year, those that joined were largely British Isles and then western Europeans who thought they would either give the Worldcon a try or combine Glasgow with a tourist holiday.
A little over a month before the event, as revealed by the Souvenir Book (never sent to paid up Supporting Members or no-show Attending Members) the membership stood at a little over 6,000 with roughly (actually almost exactly) half from the United Kingdom and a similar number from N. America (with those from the USA alone numbering a tad over 2,800). (The Worldcon is usually very Anglophone.)
On the day 9,872 were registered of which 7,081 were confirmed as physically attending. The remainder were (in order of decreasing numbers): Supporting Members (2,390) and then Virtual Members (600+) along with no-show Attending Members (remember if you exhibited CoVID-like or flu symptoms folk were asked not to attend).
There are quite a few numbers here, but another way of looking at it is to look at the Worldcon's size compared with numbers attending the Business Meeting and with some meaningful interest in it. The former can be estimated for some of the Business Meeting vote counts and the latter from views of Business Meeting videos on YouTube.
Pulling it all together we get the following picture diagrammatically portrayed below.
Very rough estimation as to how involved Worldcon members are in
the Business Meeting and evolving the Constitution and Rules.
Even though it is hard to get a highly accurate picture, a broad picture of numbers clearly emerges. This reveals that a tiny minority of those that join up to Worldcons actually go to, let alone contribute to, the Business Meeting. By a small minority we are talking about 2 – 4% of those attending a Worldcon and 1 – 2% of those that join (which also includes in order of decreasing numbers Supporting Members, Virtual Members and no-show Attending Members).
A tiny minority of those that join up to Worldcons
In short, a tiny minority of those involved in Worldcon actually involve themselves in the Business Meeting and the evolution of the WSFS Constitution and Rules. The majority just trust them to get on with it, and on that 'trust' basis many hundreds are happy to take out Supporting Memberships.
Indeed, if the reason was for the Seattle to encourage a greater participation in the WSFS Business meeting, it was not a resounding success. Remember the earlier vote on Seattle's virtual Business Meeting's Constitutional legality? Well, just 148 participated. Seattle on the day saw 7,402 warm bodies and 835 Virtual Members and the Worldcon long list on Wikipedia gives a figure of 7,739 which excludes walk-in day memberships. This means that the number of people participating in the initial Seattle virtual Business Meeting represented some 2% of the convention's membership: Not exactly a major improvement, if an improvement at all, on usual Business Meeting participation.
The tail is wagging the dog.
The question then springs to mind is why is there only such a small minority so engaged with Worldcon matters?
Without going into detail (this article is already way too long), my own view is that most people are content to let others handle this and to trust them that they will do a reasonable if not good job of this administrative dimension to Worldcons.
Remember, broadly speaking roughly just half of those attending a given Worldcon are regular Worldcon attenders and half either only attend a Worldcon when it comes their way or it is their first time. And of those regularly attending a good number do it to catch up with old friends, or go because they are professionals (writers, editors, etc.) who have no skin in the fan politics game. For first time participants the programme and exhibitions are the key attractions. Of course, being first-time participants, these folk know nothing of how the Worldcon programme has evolved over the decades with the recent decline in past big name professionals on the programme (other than in coffee table meets), the decline in talks, the eradication of the film programme and the huge growth in panels (of varying and mostly limited quality).
I myself am an occasional Worldcon member. I have attended several over nearly half a century of con-going: 5 UK Worldcons (excluding Glasgow 2024 for which I was a Friend member, could not go and received zilch in the way of publications such was the mean-spirited, unfannish nature of its lead organisers), one mainland European; one N. American and one Australasian (it would have been two but my putative second Australasian Worldcon was CoVID lockdown year and not being on the internet I was digitally isolated – not the con's organisers' fault). So, I am not a regular, but neither am I a one-timer and I do keep a vague eye on Worldcon, among other, SF fan matters.
A committee can put on a shitty Worldcon
What it boils down to is that a Worldcon organising committee has to perform very badly in advance of the event for people not to join a Worldcon; a committee can put on a shitty Worldcon and still half the folk would enjoy meeting old friends, conducting personal business and so forth. So when a Worldcon has capable but only mediocre organising, then that's actually quite a win especially given the organising fans are all volunteers.
What it also means with such a small minority participating in the Business Meeting, it takes just a very few bad actors to derail things.
It takes just a few bad actors
And then the way Worldcon is structured means that there is – amazing as it may seem, but true – there is no-one actually responsible for good governance and adherence to the Constitution and Rules!
Governance is only maintained by the Business Meeting. The WSFS officers of its standing committees have specific responsibilities connected solely with their respective committee's remit. Nobody, other than the Business Meeting participant, has this responsibility. The bottom line is that if a Worldcon decides to break the Constitution and Rules (be it changing their bid's date and venue, altering the way the Hugos are run, failing to deliver on their publication commitments, or even changing the very nature of the Business Meeting without prior Constitution and Rule change) there is nothing stopping them. This is why the organisers of Chengdu, Glasgow, Seattle and (now it seems) the seated Worldcons, get away with it.
Add this lack of governance control to the small number involved in Worldcon constitution and it is quite surprising that it has taken till now in the Worldcons almost getting on for a century's history (well, not quite but we are getting there) for there to be a string of Worldcons to trample all over the Constitution. Most folk are happy for such matters to be handled by a minority and trusted to get on and do a reasonable job.
Now, there are a number of barriers to fans getting involved in the Constitution. Not least of these is that if one wants to change the Constitution one has to get a few people to come together, present a well-reasoned case, then put it to one business meting to change the Constitution and then attend next year's Business Meeting to get it ratified. Few fans will attend three Worldcons in a row to do this. Fewer still the commitment and desire to involve themselves. Now, I am not having a pop at these folk; why should anyone have to make such a commitment?
Of course, this provides an argument for having virtual Business Meetings in advance of that year's Worldcon. But even if this is a reasoned argument, it is not an excuse to break the Constitution and unilaterally decide to hold a virtual Business Meeting – the Constitution needs to be changed first!
This brings us back to the other key argument for having a virtual meeting is the aforementioned one of allowing those involved in Worldcon organisation to attend the business meeting. This is arguably not good for separation of powers reasons for good governance that was also made earlier.
So, what with: the failure of the Hugo Award administrators of 2023 Worldcon (Chengdu) to follow the Constitution and Rules as to how that year the short-list would be managed; Glasgow's 2024 failure to give Supporting Members (and no-show Attending Members) their Constitutional due; and Seattle turning it back on the Constitution and unilaterally deciding to make the Business Meeting virtual ahead of the Worldcon… what has been the reaction?
The Worldcon community reaction
Long story short, there was some investigation (notably here) and this prompted some of those who run WSFS to act. At the end of January 2024, the Worldcon Intellectual Property announced resignations (Dave McCarty, Kevin Standlee as chair), censorings (McCarty for public comments and Hugo administration actions, plus Chengdu co-chairs Ben Yalow and Chen Shi for the actions of that year's Hugo administration over which they presided.).
Now, this action is important for, as we shall see, those effectively running WSFS usually do not act, as I have just noted, citing that the WSFS structure has no mechanism for ensuring adherence to the Constitution and Rules let alone disciplinary mechanisms. (As an aside, someone else involved in WSFS said something similar (fairly accurately in my view) at the time and was reprimanded by the same people! Go figure.)
Of course, things are never that simple. Worldcon Intellectual Property (W.I.P.) is the California non-profit corporation that holds the service marks of the World Science Fiction Society including the mark 'Hugo Award'. So technically, it is not synonymous with WSFS but is an official aspect of it. The resignations were not from WSFS per se but the W.I.P. (We will come back to WSFS shortly.)
And, there was outrage over the Chengdu Hugo debacle in fandom, especially Worldcon fandom. Fan reaction appeared on some websites comments' sections (such as here. It even spilled over into the national press.
Meanwhile, there were pre-convention concerns over Glasgow's publication policy (including an article elsewhere in SF² Concatenation.
I myself tried to instigate debate in a number of places. This included trying to get one going on the Glasgow publications issue in a Hugo-winning fan podcast. One of the podcast's team kindly replied. There is a screenshot of the script of their response below.
Transcript of the SF podcast response to Glasgow concerns.
This was a little disappointing especially as one of them claimed to have disobeyed the constitution because 'most people probably think it's fine we do it'. You really can't make this stuff up.
Disobey the constitution because 'most
Yet, such is the level of debate (or lack thereof) in the Worldcon SMOF echo chamber that, as here, some folk think they have disobeyed the Constitution when they haven't! In this instance, Loncon 3 (the 2014 Worldcon) did not break the Constitution as the podcaster (and Loncon publications officer) thought. Remember the Constitution earlier? Its paragraph 1.5.2. states that only 'generally distributed' publications need be sent and this is affirmed in the Resolutions and Rulings BM-2017 that Worldcon members only have the right to 'generally distributed' publications. Because Loncon's Progress Report 4 did not have a paper version distributed, there is no Constitutional requirement for a paper copy to be sent Supporting and no-show Attending Members. Yes, even the person responsible for a Worldcon's publications is blissfully unaware of what the Constitution says regarding publications let alone the Resolutions and Rulings of Continuing Effect. This is the level of some of the debate and some Worldcon fan group think. Mind you, not that this would have affected that person's behaviour as apparently it is alright for Worldcon organisers to break its constitution if they feel that 'most people probably think it's fine we do it'.
You really can't make this stuff up!
Meanwhile, a feel for the fan reaction to Seattle Business Meeting going virtual can be found in the comment of various SF fan site posts (such as here).
So, what to do?
For those wanting to do something, then it needs to be through the Worldcon's business meetings over the course of two or three years so that it includes disciplinary actions in the event of a Worldcon deviating from the Constitution.
The best people to take this forward are the members of the various WSFS committees: most of those go to most Business Meetings. But so far they seem content to hide behind the 'it is not in our committee's remit' argument. While this may well be true it is far from a 'can do' attitude and close to pure apathy. Let's be clear. There is nothing stopping these folk from encouraging debate in Worldcon business meeting circles and then presenting options that rise up from such debate. One might easily envisage the Constitution being changed to formally give members of some of the committees the right to undertake disciplinary action ranging from a quiet word to a Worldcon Chair, if they were about to break the Constitution, to full-blown public censuring for those Worldcons that do break the constitution and rules including having a note of that happening appended to that Worldcon's entry on the formal Worldcon listing.
But as this debate is not being encouraged by the powers that be, let alone taking place, this is probably wishful thinking.
This brings us back to the 'do nothing' response.
Well, not quite. There are signs that hundreds of regular Worldcon fans are in fact doing something!
As said, Glasgow's 2024 website just before the convention said that it had 2,390 Supporting Members. The following year Seattle only had around 1,170 for the equivalent WSFS Only membership grade! WSFS Only is the nearest equivalent membership grade to Supporting Membership but without the protection afforded (or not as it turns out) by the WSFS Constitution and Rules
Whichever way you cut it (allowing for proportionality of each convention's respective total membership) Supporting Membership is way down. Fans are voting with their feet. Willingness to support the Worldcon this way is evaporating.
Supporting Membership is way down.
The income lost because of this is the order of several tens of thousands of pounds/dollars!
I myself will never
I myself have said that I will never friend-support a Worldcon again and, added to that, I join those that are no longer taking out supporting memberships for the Worldcon. If I do ever go again (I haven't flown for a decade and am not sure I ever will for quite separate -- climate -- reasons) I can always register on the day, or perhaps even not bother to register at all. After all, if Worldcons are just going to become get-togethers, one can meet friends in the surrounding bars and still attend publishers' parties (these are not run by the Worldcon). Not being able to attend big-name author interviews (especially of those who have fewer professional years ahead of them than behind them) that aren't taking place, or not seeing independent SF films from around the world that have never had a general release and which are no longer screened at Worldcon, is not missing out. Not being able to nominate or vote on the short-list for the Hugo is not a great hardship. There are other SF conventions, other SF events, groups to meet, local fans to talk to, books to read and films to see, book launches to attend and so forth. I think somehow I'll get by, and I do have my fond memories of earlier Worldcons. The new generation of SMOFs cannot take those away from me and they can carry on trashing the Constitution as they wish.
So long, and thanks for all the fish.
Jonathan Cowie
