Has the Science Fiction Worldcon shot itself in the foot?

Following eight decades of positive development

the past half-decade the Worldcon has seen multiple failures

of adherence to its own constitution.

This breakdown in governance is

undermining credibility in the Worldcon brand.

Jonathan Cowie recounts the history of recent

governance collapse step-by-step and reveals that fans may

now be withdrawing tens of thousands of pounds worth of support!

This is going to be a long article, so buckle up...

The establishment and growth of Worldcon

The Science Fiction Worldcon is just a few year's off celebrating its 90th anniversary. It has come a long way and has become one of the centre points of the annual speculative fiction calendar. The first event was held in 1939 in New York, to coincide with the World Fayre, with just a couple of hundred in attendance. But back then it was not really a 'World' convention in the international sense. It was not until 1948 that it was held outside of the USA in Canada and it was not to leave the US again until 1957 (Great Britain) and after that not until 1965 (Great Britain again).

Yet, despite much positive development over many decades, the Worldcon seems to have hit a period of extremely poor governance.

The purpose of this piece is not to school or educate those into Worldcon matters, folk who regularly attend the WSFS Worldcon Business Meeting: those fans will (or should) already know all this. Others, who only occasionally go to Worldcon, when it is held in their neck of the woods, and who never go to the Business Meeting may find this article has things new to them. But my main purpose in writing now is to put everything in one place so as to exorcise this from my mind and to counter those that might accuse me of staying quiet. After all, John Stuart Mill (1867) said that all bad men need to get away with their deeds is for good men to look on and do nothing.

Worldcon attendance numbers, a sign of its successful evolution, were to increase but would not to hit a thousand until 1967. Since then, with the exceptions of 1970 (W. Germany and the first mainland European Worldcon) and 1975 (the first Australasian Worldcon), attendance numbers would remain above a thousand. Subsequently, with the exceptions of 2010 (Australia) membership numbers were to consistently top 3,000. This included the 2020 Worldcon that was run by the New Zealand SF community in the CoVID lockdown year. Indeed, even in 2021 (Washington, USA), when the world was still very much reeling from CoVID despite vaccine rollouts the total membership topped 3,000.

In the 2000s, total membership numbers for Worldcon (both 'Attending' and 'Supporting') have topped 5,000 with just the exceptions of 2003 (Canada), 2008 (Colorado, USA). Even East Asia's first Worldcon in 2007 (Japan) saw over five thousand members.

Over the years the Worldcon has also become increasingly international. The 'World' in Worldcon originally related to the 1939 World Fayre in New York and not that the convention was a celebration of international SF. Indeed it was not until 1957 that the Worldcon was held outside of N. America and during this period it was only once (1948) was it held outside of the US when it took place in Toronto, Canada: that one non-N. American Worldcon, in 1957, was held in Britain.

The 1960s was a similar story: all but one of the Worldcons was held in the US and that one non-N. American Worldcon was the 1965 convention in Britain.

The 1970s saw the first significant move to a truly international convention. Four of that decade's Worldcons (W. Germany, 1970; Canada, 1973; Australia,1975; Britain, 1979,) were held outside of the US. Indeed, the 1979 Worldcon in Brighton was my own first Worldcon: I was subsequently to register for a total of eight, of which I attended seven.

Alas the success of the 1970s growth in internationality floundered in the 1980s with just two (Australia, 1985; Britain, 1987) being held outside of the US. But the 1990s, 2000s and 2010s were better with once more four being outside of the USA (Netherlands, 1990; Canada, 1994; Britain 1995; Australia, 1999; Canada, 2003; Britain, 2005; Japan, 2007; Canada, 2009; Australia, 2010; Britain, 2014; Finland, 2017; Ireland, 2019).

The first half of the 2020s seems to be continuing this trend of four out of ten Worldcons being held outside of the US. The Worldcon has come a long way from its first decade through to the 1950s when all were held in N. America and just one outside of the USA. It has, today, become more international even if the US still is a disproportionally dominant venue nation.

The Worldcon programme also continued to develop. The first Worldcons had a core single programme stream with some bolstering, adjunct facilities such as a dealers' hall (hucksters room as it is often called in the US) and art show. But by the time of my first Worldcon in Brighton, Britain (1979), there were a number of programme streams including a film programme. The main programme saw talks and interviews dominate supported by quiz and game items as well as some panels. However, things were to change. The 21st century saw the decline of the film programme though there were notable exceptions such as 2010 (Australia) which had three parallel film programme streams including one of international films with some non-Anglophone SF. Such Worldcon film programmes a rare opportunity to see offerings not commonly released in English-speaking nations even today with streaming platforms. Today, for better or worse, one does not go to the Worldcon to see films: Glasgow (2024) became the first British Worldcon not to screen any films. Panels dominate recent Worldcon programme streams with major author interviews relegated to over-subscribed coffee table meets for just a dozen or so.

The Glasgow 2024 Worldcon programme

(Data from the Glasgow Worldcon website)

13 book launches

30 autograph sessions

12 concerts

401 panels

11 talks

7 interviews

56 readings

51 workshops

(and, it should be added, 0 films)

This move to panels most likely because they (especially those with fans on them) are easy to organise with no shortage of fans or aspiring writers to willingly volunteer to be on them. Conversely, arranging an author interview and especially find an appropriate interviewer, is harder, as is curating a film programme that requires specialist knowledge and skill. This relegation of films at Worldcon is not through lack of demand. Many nations now have regular genre film fests such as the Festival of Fantastic Films that are independently held in a number of countries. Here in Britain, for the past quarter of a century we have had the Sci-Fi London film fest. So the Worldcon has become a very different experience compared to what it used to be. SF fans have the opportunity of fully attending, 'supporting' or, these days, attending 'virtually' online. By way of demonstration, this is reflected in the type of Worldcon membership.

Before continuing with a look at membership categories, it is worth pointing out the value of the programme with regards to the failure of good governance. If the programme is in decline then fans are getting less value. If, as shall be shown, there is a failure of governance that also entailsless Worldcon value for fans, then fans are likely to withdraw their support. This, as a again will be shown, is already beginning to happen!

If there is a failure of governance that also

entails less Worldcon value for fans,

then fans are likely to withdraw their support.

Worldcon membership categories. Time for a back-to-basics look at the types of Worldcon membership for, as we shall see, this may be being affected by the recent failures of Worldcon governance.

Attending Members are those who are entitled to physically attend the Worldcon, its programme and have access to its ancillary convention site facilities such as dealers hall, art show, fan area and so forth. And, of course, Attending members can nominate works and people for the Hugo Award and if those people and works get enough support then they get to go on the Hugo long-list and short-list, the latter of which these members can also vote.

Supporting Members cannot attend the Worldcon but do have Hugo nominating and voting rights. This is an important membership constituency as while not everyone can afford to travel to the Worldcon (remember the Worldcon has become increasingly international) but this way they can still be involved. In recognition that they are giving valuable financial support to a Worldcon (Worldcons are expensive to run) they are entitled to receive all the convention's publications. This right is enshrined in the Worldcon constitution and its business meetings' Matters of Continuing Effect.

Virtual Membership is a recent category that began with the New Zealand Worldcon of 2020 when physical attendance was impossible due to CoVID. Other than that Worldcon, and China's in 2023 (which was state-sanctioned and 'commercially' sponsored), virtual attendance has continually been several hundred (roughly 10% of the combined Supporting and Attending memberships).

'Virtual members' do not physically attend but have all the rights of 'Supporting members' including voting for the Hugo Awards and having special digital access online. This category will likely grow as the technology develops, though by how much remains to be seen as it is early days for this type of Worldcon membership, as demonstrated by the experience provided by the 2025 Glasgow Worldcon on-line.

Worldcon governance, under which much of this evolution has taken place through to today, is provided by the World Science Fiction Society whose members are the whole membership of the current Worldcon. Each Worldcon provides a venue for a 'Business meeting'. The meeting itself (in practice until four years ago and now – as we shall see – now only hypothetically) determines what obligations each Worldcon has to fulfil. These obligations are laid out in the Constitution of the Worldcon.

Finally, the way the business meeting is conducted itself is specified in the Standing Rules for the Governance of the World Science Fiction Society Business Meeting. They are further detailed, when extra detail and clarification is required, by the Business Meetings' World Science Fiction Society Resolutions and Rulings of Continuing Effect.

That with each convention held the past three years the Worldcon recently has seen multiple failures in good governance is lamentable. It is this that not only is damaging Worldcon's credibility but, as I shall show, there are signs of it now impacting on it financially as some fans reduce their support for the event!

The Worldcon recently has seen

multiple failures in good governance

These all relate to both implicit as well as explicit failure for the past three (and it seems the currently seated) Worldcons to adhere to the Constitution and its Resolutions and Rulings of Continuing Effect. I will not detail all of these (that would make this article more tedious than it already is) but confine myself to those that are arguably the most serious.

The 2023 Chengdu Worldcon

The first signs that all was not well with came with the site-selection process for the 81st Worldcon held in Chengdu, China in 2023. That there were issues was first signalled two years earlier (Worldcon site-selection votes for the Worldcon are held to decide the venue two years hence) by the Worldcon site-selection administrator who that year asked the 2021 Business Meeting whether postal addresses of voters were needed to be eligible as per the constitution (Constitution paragraph 4.4.1.)? This ruling was given and was advisory and non-binding. For whatever reason the administrator that year chose not to take the meeting's advice and so allowed normally ineligible votes to be counted. Whatever, this enabled the Chengdu, China, to win. (Site selection overview here.) However, this was not the major, implicit constitutional concern with the site selection that year.

When a group decided to bid for a Worldcon, under section 4.6 of the WSFS Constitution, they have explicitly to provide WSFS with a letter of contract with the proposed bid's venue to assure site selection voters that facilities will be available. Implicit with this is that putative voters know, not only the proposed venue will be available but, the dates of the proposed bid. The Constitution explicitly states that these documents must be available to all those voting. See the highlighted parts of Section 4.6 below.



The Constitution stipulates that those proposing a Worldcon must provide

details of their proposed event in advance of fans voting on bids.

By changing these details after the vote, the event's organisers

are implicitly breaking the constitution.

As noted, in 2021 the Chengdu bid won the right to hold the 2023 Worldcon but not without concern from a number of quarters that this bid was actually a cultural soft-power play and that there were concerns in holding a Worldcon in a country with such a poor level of human rights compliance and illicit territorial sovereignty claims. (So, what's a bit of WSFS Constitution breaking on the side?) For an example of some of the disquiet, some 80 SF professionals signed a letter calling for the bid result to be revoked. There was also concern in the convention's Russian Guest of Honour (GoH) heading a petition of Russian SF professions in support of Putin and his invasion of Ukraine. Indeed, such disquiet was not just expressed by SF professionals in the broader genre community but also by Worldcon fans with the passing of a motion by WSFS members calling for the Russian GoH to be dis-invited. SF fan communities within countries were also concerned and some expressed this formally such as fans in Poland. Irrespective, the Russian GoH subsequently went on to re-affirm support of Putin and his invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, remember the Worldcon Constitution's explicit requirement for Worldcon bidders supply documentation affirming facility availability, hence implicitly dates for the event? Well, in the summer of 2022 the Chengdu convention changed the dates of its event! So, with a little over year to go, tough luck on those fans who were planning on attending but whose employers insist on substantive leave from work being booked a year in advance meaning that they had already booked time off… All this, made the failure of Chengdu to release its first Progress Report until the year of the event itself the least of that convention's problems.

But, hey, if breaking the Constitution once was so easy, why not do it twice? So, in the Spring of 2023, with the event just a little over half a year away, the Chengdu convention changed it dates again and, then for good measure, also changed the venue to a building whose construction had yet to be completed!

But, hey, if breaking the Constitution once

was so easy, why not do it twice?

Anyway, not to worry, the spring of 2023 also saw the Chengdu Worldcon start the Hugo nomination process. Nothing could go wrong with that, could it?

Meanwhile, some were making calls for WSFS reform, including SF² Concatenation. But the silence from those on the various WSFS Committees, and those attending the Worldcon Business Meeting, was stunningly deafening… And as for Chengdu's Russian GoH, well he was appointed to Russia's Civic Chamber (sort of analogous to the House of Lords in Britain and the Senate in the US).

The Chengdu Worldcon itself was held with much 'commercial' sponsorship a razzmatazz. The Hugo results were also announced with the accompanying voting data that showed a drop in numbers participating… But there was a bit of a bombshell still to come…

As said, up to now a few, individuals and groups, had voiced concerns as to various Worldcon governance-related matters, including ourselves at SF² Concatenation, yet what was to come was at least just as bad. Some of those administering the Hugo Awards that year chose to depart from the way the Hugo votes are meant to be awarded.

The WSFS Constitution goes into some detail as to how the nomination process is run and also the subsequent vote on the short-list (finalist selection process). This is conducted under the Constitutions substantive Article 3 (only part of which is depicted below).



Part of the Constitution (above) detailing how the Hugo Awards should be administered.

I do not want to go into tremendous detail as to what has happened: there has been much reportage and analysis for example here, here, and here (PDF here) among much other coverage (such as here) and including elsewhere on this site.

What seems to have occurred is that a senior, and western (not one of the Chinese organisers), Hugo administrator decided to have all the works and people nominated for a Hugo vetted for his perceived likely-to-cause-offence to the Chinese authorities reasons. This included works that had references to China, but here, strangely, the administrator did not take into account whether or not the work had already been allowed to see print in China, as happened with one work that the administrator barred, the Dragon and World Fantasy Award short-listed and Nebula, Locus Award-winning, Babel by R. F. Kuang.

It also appears that some works were removed due to perceived 'slate' voting. However, while discouraged and disproved of, slate voting is not actually against the Hugo Award rules (as noted with the Sad Puppies debacle and the E. Pluribus Hugo solution). Besides, in 2023, the slate in question (by the Chinese magazine Science Fiction World) was not a slate but a recommended reading list! . Finally, it appears that some of the Chinese Hugo administrators might have barred a work due to commercial interests…(?)

The uproar that followed included from a couple of that year's Hugo winners who distanced themselves from their respective wins. One person was reportedly discriminated against for allegedly having visited China-sensitive Tibet (in fact that individual went to Nepal), while an actual visit to Tibet by that year's Hugo novel winner T. Kingfisher (Ursula Vernon) was somehow not a problem. The confusion between Nepal and Tibet caused Dave Langford of Ansible to comment, 'but these mountainy places are all much the same'.

By now you'll be getting the drift of this article that something is very wrong with WSFS governance in ensuring adherence to its own Constitution and Resolutions and Rulings of Continuing Effect. Alas though, we are only one Worldcon in to the trio that have trampled all over these. So time to move on and to the Glasgow Worldcon of 2024….

Something is very wrong with WSFS governance in ensuring adherence

to its own Constitution and Resolutions and Rulings of Continuing Effect

The 2024 Glasgow Worldcon

Before we properly come to Glasgow, it should be said that there has been some recent debate as to the nature and provision of Worldcon publications. For example, there have been Worldcon publication policy concerns expressed before as well as after the 2024 Glasgow Worldcon. But whatever are people's views, the Worldcon Constitution does have clear stipulations when it comes to publications. The key part of the Constitution and clarification in the Resolutions and Rulings of Continuing Effect are highlighted below.

The parts of the Constitution and Rulings of Continuing Effect

that determine who has the right to which publications and in which format.

The bottom line is that both Supporting and Attending members must all have the option of receiving Worldcon publications, as a minimum, the Progress Reports and Souvenir book in whatever format they wish provided it was originally distributed and available to members at the convention in those formats.

This really could not be clearer. (Honest!)

Glasgow is a great place to hold a Worldcon. And the 2024 iteration started off so well, way back in 2021 at its bid stage, in proactively offering its supporters a choice between physical and digital publications. I for one was pleased, so much so that I took out the much higher-costing 'Friend' rate so as to financially support an event that recognised digital diversity.

Alas, long story short, soon after they won their bid there were signs that they were rowing back on their previous policy. (This is the sort of behaviour you expect from less responsible politicians rather than Worldcon organisers but this is a new generation of fans.) They did not seem to be collecting registrants' postal addresses so that they could fulfil their constitutional commitments to members and mail those who could not make the day the publications for which they paid.

As said, I am not going into all the detail; there is simply too much in outline as it is. However early indications post-Glasgow's bid win, but before the event itself, were that Attending Members who are unable to attend would be able to ask someone to pick up their copy of the Souvenir book on their behalf. Yet, at that time, it was uncertain whether a Supporting Member would be allowed to ask somebody to pick up a copy of the Souvenir book (let alone other materials) for them. As explained above, under the rules Supporting Members are entitled to at least the Souvenir book.

Also announced post-Glasgow's bid win was Glasgow's CoVID policy re-framed as its Disease Mitigation Policy (originally announced here glasgow2024.org/about/disease-mitigation-policy – though you may need to use the internet archive Way Back Machine to access it.).

Now, let's be clear, other than this appearing to have been written for a US-venued Worldcon and that it should have been available at the bid stage (those potentially disagreeing with the policy need to know before they take out their membership) this was a sensible policy that encouraged mask-wearing (though few did on the day). Importantly, it said:

Members should not physically attend the convention

if they experience new and potentially contagious symptoms

which have begun within the week prior to the event.

This too was sensible, but think of the implications post-CoVID. If you have symptoms (which might be CoVID, or flu or even a cold) then you should stay away from the event. But what if you had already paid hundreds of pounds/dollars/euros in an attending registration fee? Would you get your convention publications and at least the Souvenir book, mailed to you? (And let's not forget that many will have paid for air fares and hotel reservations, so their up front costs could likely be over a thousand pounds/dollars/euros. They deserve something: irrespective of the constitution and rules this is a simple question of fundamental morality. But, hey, if some are not going to abide by the constitution and rules then their ethical stance and basic morals is already clear.

Well, on a personal basis, as it transpired I did get the sniffles and I didn't go. I e-mailed the convention and got a reply and I nominated three fans as authorised to pick up my con package. They were denied this!

Now, I was a super friend Attending member (who paid a lot), but what of Supporting Members (who paid less) and their rights under the WSFS Constitution and Resolutions and Rulings of Continuing Effect? No surprise, as indicated the Glasgow 2025 Worldcon organisers decided not to fulfil their Constitution obligations to send Supporting Members and no-show Attending Members their convention publications in the format of their choice at which they were distributed at the convention.

The Glasgow 2025 Worldcon organisers decided

not to fulfil their Constitution publication obligations

And, to answer the question posed above, what of those abiding by Glasgow's Disease Mitigation Policy who stayed away? Well, tough, they too got nothing due to them under Constitution and Resolutions and Rulings of Continuing Effect: the Glasgow Worldcon just took their money and ran: it was blatent theft! (Move along now, nothing to see here.)

The scale of the issue did not just affect one or two people – and if it had surely there would have been little problem in resolving matters for them – as the matter was baked into the way the organisers chose to run the convention: in the way they wanted and not as the WSFS Constitution and Resolutions and Rulings of Continuing Effect demand. It actually affected a lot more!

Accessing the Glasgow 2024 website a couple of weeks before the event revealed the number of Supporting Members (registration.glasgow2024.org/memberships/demographics -- though again you may need to use the internet archive Way Back Machine to access it) was 2,390! Remember this number as we will come back to it in addition to using it right now.