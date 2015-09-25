|
|
Autumn 2025
Editorial Comment & Staff Stuff
EDITORIAL COMMENT
Out thoughts are with Becky Smethurst. She is an astrophysicist based at Oxford University that we know a number of our regulars follow her YouTube channel, Dr Becky. She discovered a lump and has had surgery. We wish her well and pass on her message that if you find anything suspicious do not wait. She, herself, waited a week and with what she now knows, this is too long. So, if you find anything then visit your General Practitioner clinician straight away.
STAFF STUFF
Jim Walker. It is with sadness that we report news that the British SF fan Jim Walker has passed. He was a long-time, past contributor to SF² Concatenation and friend to a number of us. We have his obituary in our R.I.P. section below.
Arthur Chappell is standing down. After well over a decade on our book review panel, Arthur is standing down. We thank him for his contributions and wish him well with his book writing.
Elsewhere this issue…
Plus over forty (40!) SF/F/H standalone fiction book and non-fiction SF and popular science book reviews. Hopefully something here for every science type who is into SF in this our 38th year. For full details of the latest contents see our What's New page.
|
Autumn 2025
Key SF News & SF Awards
The 2025 Hugo Awards were announced at this year's Worldcon in Seattle. The most popular categories were: Best Novel, Best Novella, Best Short Story and Best Dramatic Presentation Long Form. These each attracted the attention of over 60% of those Worldcon (WSFS) members (nearly 2,000) who voted. Conversely, other categories attracted less and you can go to thehugoawards.org for their details. This year the least popular categories included among others: Best Editor Long Form (there are few eligible editors in this category and even fewer editors that have not garnered a Hugo before), Best Graphic Story or Comic, Best Game or Interactive Media, Best Fanzine, and Best Poem.
The 2025 British SF Awards have been announced. The BSFA Awards announcement were made at this year's British Eastercon in Belfast. The winners were:
The 2025 Nebula Award winners have been announced. As usual we only list the major categories (and those that are more easily accessible this side of the Pond).
The 2025 Arthur C. Clarke (SF) Award short-list and winner has been announced for 2024 works. These are:
The 2025 Locus Award short-lists and winners have been announced for 2024 works. The principal (excluding things like short story, fantasy, etc) SF categories were:
The 2025 British Fantasy Awards short-list has been announce have been announced by the British Fantasy Society. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at World Fantasy Convention in Brighton. The winner from the short-lists are decided by BFS determined panels of judges. The principal category short-lists are
The 2025 Horror Writers' Association Bram Stoker Awards have been announced at the World Horror Convention. The awards are named in honour of the author of the seminal horror novel Dracula. The principal category wins were:-
The 2025 Dragon Awards shortlists and winners have been announced. These awards aren't for works in the preceding calendar year but for works that came out between 1st July 2024 and 30th June 2025. This means the award largely covers the time between the end of voting before the convention one year and the next. It also means that titles released early in the summer will get overlooked as folk will not have had time to read them especially if the mass market paperback hasn't yet come out. The principal category short-lists, with WINNERS in bold, are:
The 2025 Aurora Award winners from the Canadian Science Fiction and Fantasy Association (CSFFA) have been announced. The principal category winners were:
The 2025 Sci-Fi London was held. This was the 25th SFL which means that next year (2026) will mark the 25th year since the first one a quarter of a century ago.
This year it was held at the Picturehouse Finsbury Park, London. A dozen features and scores of shorts were screened in addition to there being an SF quiz, karaoke, pet dog cosplay. Plus there was a screening of the ten finalists for the 48-hour film making challenge and the winners announced. And the great news.... It looks like there will be another next year (2026) with another 48-hour challenge next April and the film fest proper later in the year. Check the Sci-Fi London website to view some trailers, some Challenge winners and more, with news of next year's event towards the end of the year.
The 2025 Worldcon was held in Seattle (USA). The membership early in August a couple of weeks before the event saw 5,116 attending members plus 368 virtual members (who checked in on streamed programme items via the internet) out of 6,536 in total (which includes things like 'Child members'.
The 2025 Worldcon programme saw around 15 parallel programme streams. As is common in recent years, panels dominated (a sad trend as not all panels bother to pre-prepare, some have poor moderation, and once members have introduced themselves a fair chunk of the programme time is gone – but they are easy for Worldcon programmers to organise) but there were also a few talks (perhaps too few?), a few readings, some table talks (limited space – six participants per author only – that required advance-booking) and this year a very welcome return of the film programme (more of which later) and a few workshops/classes. For Brits, and those interested in British SF, there was a series of 'BritCon' items. All this and the usual signing sessions, dealers hall, art show and fan areas meant that as usual there was plenty to do and see.
The Science Programme at the 2025 Seattle Worldcon. As usual at Worldcons, a single area of science dominated the science programme – astronomy and space science – with the rest of science making another half of the science programme. This year, this last included a good number of items on artificial intelligence (AI). The programme included the following space-related and cosmology items: 'And Then I Was Hooked: Space Exploration'; 'Roving Mars'; 'NASA and The Expanse: Earth, Mars, and the Belt'; 'Wonders From the James Webb Space Telescope'; 'What’s New at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory'; 'Replacing the International Space Station'; 'Growing Food and Eating in Space'; 'Journey to a Water World: The Europa Clipper Mission'; 'The Women Pioneers of Space Science'; 'Lucy’s Tour of the Trojan Asteroids'; 'The Rest of the World in Space'; 'Cheap Access to Space: Living the Dream'; 'NASA’s Unsung Heroes'; 'Our Friend, the Satellite'; ''Life in a Universe Full of Planets'; 'Who Needs Gravity Wells?'; 'Europa Clipper: NASA Investigates an Icy Ocean'; 'Fun with Astrophysics'; 'To Live or Die in the Space Biz: Lessons From a Wild Ride Through the Technology Valley of Death'; '9-1-1 in Freefall: Medical Emergencies in Space'; 'Getting to Know the Outer Solar System'; 'Nuclear Rockets—An Idea Whose Time Has Gone?'; 'The Moon Is Nigh: Cislunar Exploration in 2025'.
The 2025 Worldcon in Seattle saw a welcome return of a film programme stream. There were 10 hours of films per day. There was a juried award for the best films screened at the Worldcon. There were:
The First Fandom Foundation presented its annual awards at this year's Worldcon's Opening Ceremony. The three awards given were:
The 2025 Worldcon in Seattle decided to use artificial intelligence (AI) to help vet putative programme participants. This all happened prior to the event. Cue ruckus. Numerous complaints and outcry ensued on the following principal grounds (among others):
The 2025 Worldcon in Seattle apologised for its use of artificial intelligence (AI) to help vet putative programme participants. Kathy Bond, the Seattle Chair, apologises for the decision to use AI to vet putative programme participants.
The 2025 Worldcon in Seattle organisers remained silent on its decision to break the World SF Society (WSFS) constitution. Seattle decided not to hold a business meeting at the convention. WSFS is the body under whose auspices Worldcons are meant to be run. Its constitution clearly states that Worldcons should hold a business meeting at the convention (not in advance of it let alone solely electronically as Seattle did). The relevant clauses of the WSFS Constitution are: 1.5.3.; 1.7.2.; 1.7.3.; 5.1.1.; 5.1.4.; 5.1.5.; 6.2. That Seattle has broken multiple clauses of the WSFS constitution demonstrates the utter contempt with which they hold Worldcon fandom at large and WSFS in particular. That SMOFs (the so-called 'secret masters of fandom' who attend the annual SMOFcons of Worldcon organisers) have largely remained silent speaks to the tension between Worldcon organiser who do not seem to wish to be constrained by the general population of Worldcon regulars. That WSFS officers also have remained silent testifies as to their inability to ensure good governance and/or their willingness to facilitate discussion to enable good governance. You can't make this stuff up!
The 2026 Worldcon seated for Los Angles (US) issues an apology over wording. Apparently complaints were made as to the wording of the convention's theme that could be interpreted as endorsing Westward Expansion and the displacement and colonization of Indigenous peoples. The theme of LAcon V, the 84th World Science Fiction Convention, is 'Adventure Awaits'. Their intention is to celebrate the adventures that science fiction and fantasy explore. The original wording could be interpreted as the convention being a celebration of Westward Expansion. LAcon V, as it is called, is scheduled to take place 27th – 31st August 2026 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, USA.
The 2027 Worldcon bid for Montreal seems to have hit some choppy water. The bid (subsequently won) came about as the then extant bid for Tel Aviv seemed less likely given Israel's war. As we previously reported (see afore link) that Montreal had been silent. However, it now has: lost its Chair (without saying why); seen Board member disputes; been poor about communicating including a full list of who is on the bid's board; and issued a 'forgiveness' statement indicating/suggesting that some of its bid members may have recently cause SF fan angst. Canada recently ran the 2023 NASFic (the N. American alternate to Worldcon when the latter is held outside the US) but it was a small affair. There is therefore concern about Canadian fandom's current ability to host a large Worldcon. Canada held a slightly flawed but mainly competent Worldcon in 2003.
The 2027 Worldcon in Montreal provides details having won the site selection vote at this year's Worldcon in Seattle. There will hopefully be a new light rail from the airport to the ity centre. This is in addition to the 747 shuttle airport shuttle which cost about and is about 20 minutes away currently costing about £6 / US$8. The languages spoken are mostly English and French. The venue will be the Palais de Congress. The hall they propose to use for the Hugos and other major events seat 1,300. There are plenty of small meeting rooms for talks, interviews and panels. No news as to whether or not they will return to Worldcons of yore and have a film programme stream as Seattle did.
The Brisbane Australia Worldcon bid for 2028 has provided some details. In the event they win the site selection (to take place at the 2026 Worldcon in Los Angles) the event will take place 27th – 31st July 2028. The week before there will be a Solar eclipse in Australia best seen in Sydney, so some SF fans may arrive in Australia early for that. It may be that the Worldcon will liaise with a package tour for those that want to see the eclipse: they are looking into that. The convention itself will (should the bid win) be held in the centre of Brisbane at the Brisbane Conference and Exhibition Centre. The rail station is next to the convention venue and the connection to the airport currently costs £14 / Aus$26 / US$18. The neighbouring, connecting hotel has 305 rooms and there are over 8,000 hotel rooms within 1.25 miles / 2km of the convention centre. No news as to whether or not they will have a film programme stream as Seattle did.
The Worldcon bid for 2029 for Dublin, republic of Ireland has provided some details. The main venue will be the same one as Dublin used for their previous Worldcon in 2019. Because of the chronic overcrowding of that event they will also be using the National College of Ireland about 400 metres/yards away. This venue has larger lecture theatres than most of the breakout programme rooms of the main venue (which are rather small for a Worldcon). Because of the issues with the main venue room size, it may be that a significant number will not get into all the programme items they want. Queuing was an issue, especially early on, for the previous 2019 event, but for 2029 they will have a system so that depending on the length of queues for each event it will be possible to know when an item is overbooked. This will not solve the being able to get into breakout programme item issue, but it will solve the needlessly having to queue and then find out you can't get in problem. Dublin has some good tourist sites and plenty of cafes and restaurants, so this Worldcon may be more for fans happy mainly to do tourism and have a Worldcon on the side rather than vice-versa: seasoned Worldcon fans for whom the programme is the main draw may want to give this one a miss, but for those wishing a holiday in western Europe, this bid could well be for them. No news as to whether or not they will have a film programme stream as Seattle did (the previous 2019 Dublin event did not).
There are rumblings for a joint Eurocon-Eastercon bid for 2028. These have been held before and successfully. The 1984 Eastercon-Eurocon was Seacon in Brighton. It had three mainland European Guests, only one from Britain and one from N. America. It had a solid programme of talks, film screenings, interviews and – compared by today – mercifully few hot-air panels: it was also the largest Eastercon ever held, in part due to a highly successful press campaign with coverage in advance of the con and a full half-hour radio programme broadcast on BBC Radio 4 and another on the BBC World Service, both providing heritage value after the event. The subsequent 1993 Jersey Eurocon-Eastercon benefited from its proximity to France and a purpose-built cinema opposite the hotel in which to screen the film programme. The 2010 Eastercon-Euroconference (not quite the same as a Eurocon but also under the auspices of the European SF Society) also had a strong European dimension and greatly benefited from being next door to Heathrow airport and in its free bus zone, but marred with no mainland European guests. Eurocons are highly varied from: the 1994 Eurocon which took over the city centre cinema for its film programme, town square for its fireworks and laser show (seen by 100,000) and the local college for its lecture theatres for talks, and opera house for big-name interviews, to the 1999 Eurocon in Germany that benefitted from being held in a purpose-built conference centre a car park away from the main hotel. This last's conference centre had a main, tiered auditorium in which the several GoHs were interviewed and films screened (including an item that had been banned in the host country). Programme timetable slippage aside, that even had a solid pan-European programme including three GoHs from Britain (a rarity for mainland European cons) one from the US and other from those based in Europe (including a former US-based author). The question is whether the organisers of the 2028 putative bid are aware of the history of Eurocons and Eastercons of the past and then build on them?
There is talk of two bids for 2029 Eastercon. Apparently, one was to be a statement of intent for 2028 but slipped to 2029 given the above announcement. Nothing formal has come our way on either.
And finally….
Future SF Worldcon bids and seated Worldcons currently running with LGBT+ freedom percentage scores in bold, include for:-
2026
Future seated SF Eurocons and bids currently running with their LGBT+ freedom percentage (Equaldex.com ) scores in bold, include:-
- Berlin, Germany (2026) 79%
|
Autumn 2025
Film News
The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) phase 7 is coming. Late 2027 and 2028 will see the latest development of the MCU with phase 7. Phase 7 finally consolidates the Marvel films into one shared universe, where Sony’s Spider-Man universe and Fox’s former Fantastic Four and X-Men franchises finally co-exist alongside the Avengers universe A lot hangs on the X-Men reboot. There are four Marvel films currently slated for 2028.
Forthcoming James Bond gets director Villeneuve and writer Steven Knight. At the beginning of the year (2025) the James Bond franchise was been taken over by Amazon MGM. They have now announced that the next film will be directed by Denis (Blade Runner 2049, Arrival, Dune) Villeneuve and written by Steven (Peaky Blinders) Knight. This last appointment was made after he was asked to pitch basic plot ideas. Knight was Oscar-nominated in 2004 for Dirty Pretty Things and he wrote and created 2024 BBC 1 series This Town which won a Royal Television Society award. He is also known for being a James Bond fan. The current loose expectation is that the next Bond film will be out in 2028.
Superman has opening success. Globally it took US$583 million (£448m) on an estimated budget of US$225 million (US$173m).
The Fantastic Four has opening success. Over two weeks on it globally grossed over US$439.7 million (£338m) on an estimated budget of US$200m (£154m).
Spider-Man 4 to see Stranger Things star join its cast. Sadie Sink is joining the 4th Tom Holland Spider-Man film. Her role is as yet unconfirmed but the word has it that she will likely play the X-Men character Jean Grey. Stranger Things final season has already wrapped filming its 5th and final season. Meanwhile Spider-Man 4 is currently slated for a July 2026 release.
Flesh of the Gods vampire thriller gains principal cast. Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision), Kristen Stewart and Oscar Isaac take the leads. The film concerns a married couple who descend each evening from their luxury skyscraper condo and head into an electric night-time realm... The screen story is by Andrew Kevin Walker (Se7en).
Victorian Psycho gothic horror gains principal cast. Maika Monroe (It Follows) plays the staring governess from Hell along with Thomasin McKenzie. The film is set in set in 1858 and the story centres on a governess named Winifred Notty, who hides her psychopathic predilections while arriving to work at a remote manor. It is based on the novel by Virginia Feito who is also onboard for the screenplay. Zachary Wigon directs.
Evil Dead Burn fantastical horror gains principal cast. We reported on this film coming last season. Its cast will include Souheila Yacoub, Hunter Doohan, Luciane Buchanan and Tandi Wright. Sam Raimi, who was behind the original four films is co-producing and, as previously reported Sébastien Vanicek (Infested) is directing. It currently slated for a July 2026 release.
Evil Dead 6 is apparently being contemplated. Franchise creator Sam Raimi has reportedly asked Francis Galluppi to direct. ++++ The 1981 original Evil Dead trailer here.
Deeper gains co-star and budget. Ana de Armas will co-star with Tom Cruise. The film's budget is reported to be north of US$200 million (£154m). The film concerns a former astronaut who has turned to marine abyssal exploration and it is down there where a mysterious force is encountered. The film will be directed by Doug Liman who previously worked with Tom Cruise on Edge of Tomorrow.
X-Men reboot gains director in Jake Schrier. Jake Schrier recently did Thunderbolts. It is currently slated for a 2028 release.
Elden Ring – based on the George R. R. Martin story – gains director in Alex Garland. Elden Ring is based on a George R. R. Martin story set in his 'A Song of Ice and Fire' sequence that served as the basis for The Game of Thrones TV series. It has also been adapted as a role playing game that has sold over 30 million units. George R. R. Martin is one of those co-producing.
Avengers: Doomsday to see Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film already sees Chris Evans is already known to be returning as is Robert Downey Jr, but this time not as Tony Stark/Iron Man but, as Doctor Doom. Ian McKellen left the MCU over a decade ago in X-Men: Days of Future Past but Patrick Stewart appeared more recently, briefly, in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The film is currently slated for a December 2026 release.
Avengers: Secret Wars has its release delayed. he sequel to Avengers: Doomsday has been held back from May 2027 to December 2027.
Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Golum gets a release date: it is currently slated for December 2027. It is set before the events of The Fellowship of the Ring and is based on the appendices of Tolkien's novel. Peter Jackson is returning to produce. Andy Serkis is set to both star and direct. Note: this is not the fan-made Hunt for Gollum of 2009.
The Dog Stars is to be a Ridley Scott produced film. It is an adaptation of the Clarke SF Award short-listed, Peter Heller, The Dog Stars (2012), novel that is set nearly a decade after a lethal, global pandemic that has more than decimated the world's population. Hig (to be played by Jacob Elordi) lives in the shelter of a protective, Colorado mountain range on one side and a vast plain on the other. Few are likely to cross the mountains and Hig regularly patrols the plane using a 1956 Cessna plane enabling him to see potential threats long before they can reach him. Fortunately, Hig is not alone, he lives with an armed doomsday prepper Bangley (to be played by Josh [Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame] Brolin). On one of Hig's exploratory re-supply expeditions, he stumbles upon a protective ranch-owner (played by Guy [Prometheus] Pearce) and his daughter (played by Margaret [The Substance]. Qualley. But this is not what dogs him… Constantly at the back of Hig's mind is his memory of half a distant radio conversation of a plane requesting permission to land: there was another plane pilot out there…!
The BRZRKR Netflix film on track! Keanu Reeves' Brzrkr comic series co-created with writer Matt Kindt and artist Ron Garney and published by BOOM! Studios, is becoming a film. The comic series recently saw Reeves team up with China Miéville to write The Book of Elsewhere which is set in the universe of BRZRKR. Keanu Reeves is obviously starring. It concerns a cursed, immortal warrior 'B' who ends up working for the US government fighting battles too dangerous for anyone else. But what is behind his endless, blood-soaked life and how can he end it..? The comic was hugely successful with its first issue selling over 600,000 copies and the title as a whole over 3.5 million. The film has Justin (The Fast and Furious and Star Trek Beyond) Lin behind it and The Batman 2 co-writer Mattson Tomlin is adapting the comic series to a screenstory.
John Carpenter and Bong Joon Ho are to collaborate on a film! John Carpenter is, of course, known for adapting the John W. Campbell short 'Who Goes There' as The Thing, Escape from New York, Starman and They Live, while Bong Jo Ho is known for adapting Snowpiercer and Mickey 17. The latter has auteur, award-winning artistic cred and the former is a commercial success: both have made solid SFnal contributions. What will come of this collaboration has yet to be revealed but it is bound to be interesting.
The next Star Wars film is to be called Star Wars: Starfighter. Previously reported, Ryan Gosling is to star along with Mia Goth, and Shawn Levy (Deadpool & Wolverine) is to direct, the film is currently slated for a May 2027 release and so follows The Mandalorian & Grogu slated for 2026. Jonathan Tropper has written the screenplay. This standalone film focuses on new characters and is set roughly five years after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
The next Spider-Man film is to be called Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Previously reported it is currently slated for a July 2026 release. It will continue Peter's story following the events of No Way Home, where his identity was erased from the world's memory
Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been shot in Britain. Shooting in the UK took place over the summer. Joining Tom Holland (Spider-Man) is Jon Bernthal as the Punisher. Word has it that Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are back as MJ and Ned. You will remember that after Spider-Man: No Way Home everyone's memory was wiped as to who Spider-Man was… And this included MJ and Ned.
Netflix's Narnia to have a two-week IMAX release This is a rare move for Netflix as the streamer uses the exclusivity of their original offerings only appearing on their platform to drive subscriptions. Director and screenwriter, Greta (Barbie) Gerwig, reportedly called for the limited cinematic release. Word has it that Narnia will cover the sixth novel of the series, The Magician’s Nephew. Emma (Barbie) Mackey is to play the White Witch. It is the White Witch who plunged Narnia into an endless winter (where it never ever gets to Christmas) and turns her enemies into statues. The film is currently slated for a late 2026 release.
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will see Jesse Plemons play Plutarch Heavensbee and Ralph Feinenes as President Snow. The Plutarch Heavensbee character was originally portrayed by Philip Seymour Hoffman in Catching Fire and MockingjayPart 1 and Part 2 before he died in 2014. Jesse Plemons most recently appeared in Netflix’s Black Mirror episode 'USS Callister: Into Infinity'. Francis Lawrence, who has directed all the Hunger Games films, did not want to use AI to recreate Philip Seymour Hoffman. Sunrise on the Reaping will see a younger version of Plutarch Heavensbee which is appropriate as Sunrise on the Reaping is a prequel film set 24 years earlier. AI-driven special effects could have been used to de-age Philip Hoffman and mapped onto a stand-in. The forthcoming film sees a young Plutarch Heavensbee in District 12, capturing the reaping of the Tributes there.
Highlander reboot gains principal cast. Russell Crowe will play highlander Henry Cavill's mentor. Chad Stahelski (John wick) will direct and the script is to be by Michael Finch (John Wick: Chapter 4). Karen (Doctor Who) Gillan also stars: her Scottish background and accent makes her most suitable. She will play the wife of Connor McLeod. Her Gillan's latest film is Life of Chuck based on a Stephen King story. ++++ You can see the original 1986 film's trailer here.
Remain, the supernatural, thriller romance, gets a release date. The M Night Shyamalan film, concerns a grieving architect for his recently departed sister. The New York architect, Tate Donovan, arrives in Cape Cod to design his best friend’s summer home. Architect Donovan is looking for a fresh start after his recent discharge from a psychiatric facility where he was treated for acute depression. Still grappling with the loss of his beloved sister, Tate Donovan meets Wren, a young woman who makes him challenge everything he knows about his logical and controlled world… Shyamalan is writing the script while at the same time author Nicholas Sparks is writing the book. The film is currently slated for an October 2026 release and the book is likely to hit the shops before that.
The Bride's release delayed. Director Maggie Gyllenhaal‘s Frankenstein inspired musical has reportedly had a challenging post-shooting challenges. It is written, directed, and produced by Maggie Gyllenhaal, and stars Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale. Its release has been delayed by Warner Brothers from September 2025 to March 2026.
The Odyssey's release date has been announced. The Christopher Nolan directed, produced and written film based on Homer’s, 8th century BC, epic poem has seen shooting complete in Morocco and begin in Sicily. It is now sufficiently underway fopr Universal to currently given a release date of July 2026. It reportedly has a big budget. The ancient classic fantasy concerns Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, on his journey home after the Trojan war. Odysseus faces Polyphemus the giant Cyclops, Sirens, the nymph Calypso and the witch goddess Circe as he makes his way back to his island home.
Toy Story 5 is in development. Apparently it follows on from the events of Toy Story 4. Tim Allen and Tom Hanks are back, reprising their roles as Buzz and Woody, respectively. This time they are up against the kids' new favourite toys that are electrical… It is currently slated for a June 2026 release.
Incredibles 3 is in development. Peter Sohn (Elemental, The Good Dinosaur) is to direct. Brad Bird is writing the script: he worked on the previous two (2004 and 2018) as did Sohn. The Pixar comedy-action animation follows the life of a superhero family. The franchise has so far garnered over a billion pounds. ++++ You can see the Incredibles 2 trailer here.
Phasmophobia is in development. Phasmophobia is a computer game created by Britain's Kinetic Games that since its 2020 launch has sold 23 million units. In the game, one to four players work to complete a contract where they must identify the type of ghost haunting a designated site, with several other optional objectives… Blumhouse is developing the film.
New Judge Dredd film gains director with Taika Waititi. The computer games firm Rebellion owns the rights and runs 2000AD publishing whose lead character is Judge Dredd. Rebellion has been ploughing its profits as it makes them into developing a film and TV studio. Its film is expected to be Rogue Trooper. It now looks to developing the third Judge Dredd film (though a TV series is also being contemplated). The first Sylvester Stallone film (1995) was appalling (despite it topping the annual video rental chart for 1996/7) and only got the broad vista of Mega-City One right. The second Karl Urban Dredd) captured Dredd's dry, no nonsense, minimal-speech attitude. For the new film Taika Waititi has been brought in. As a comedy horror/thriller director Waititi has the humour and while Dredd is a humourless dark character there is much absurdity in Mega-City One ripe for exploiting. This could work…
New A Christmas Carol film gains director with Robert Eggers. Eggers (Nosferatu) is currently directing Werewulf which is currently slated for a December 2026 release. So the new version of Charles Dickens’ 1843, classic ghost story will have to come out after that.
Beeteljuice 3 has been green-lit. Director Tim Burton's original, comedy horror, 1988 film seemed right for a sequel but it took to 2024 before we got Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. That film had a reported budget of US$100 million (£82m) but took more than that in its opening weekend in N. America. Since then, worldwide it has taken US$452 million (£370m). So, not surprisingly a second sequel has been green-lit by Warner Brothers, despite just getting 77% on Rotten Tomatoes and 6.6/10 on IMBD (anything under 7.0 on IMDB is not usually considered very good so 6.6 is decidedly average: not bad, but certainly not very good). Tim Burton is onboard. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice trailer here
Ice Cream Man gains distributors in many countries. Eli Roth has reportedly been working on this for a couple of decades, and yet the film's concept seems similar to the Image Comics’ Ice Cream Manseries, launched in 2018. The plot concerns an idyllic summer town descending into madness when an ice cream man serves kids sweet delights with horrifying results… Gossip has it that the film may be the start of a new cinematic franchise…
The Devils novel by Joe Abercrombie is to be adapted to film by James Cameron. Abercrombie's novel The Devils will be adapted for screen by director James (The Terminator, Aliens, Avatar) Cameron and his production company, Lightstorm. He will co-write the screenplay with Abercrombie.
Saturation Point novel by Adrian Tchaikovsky’s is to be adapted to film. The story concerns an African zone to hot for humans. Dr. Jasmine Marks, who leads a search and rescue mission into it and discovers other intelligence is there...
Godzilla Minus One’s sequel is still unnamed and does not have a release date, however the finances make it inevitable! Godzilla Minus One’s was made for an estimated US$15,000,000 (£12.3m) but after five months globally took US$113.7m (£93.2m). While we wait for the Minus One sequel, the next Godzilla film will be titled Godzilla x Kong: Supernova that is currently slated for March, 2027. Godzilla Minus One trailer here.
The Twilight Zone may be reincarnated as another film? Word has it that Warner Brothers is considering the project with Ben Stiller to bring it to the big screen. However, it may be that instead of an anthology of three tales, there will just be a single story… So how this fits into the Rod Serling The Twilight Zone concept is unclear. The reporting so far suggest that the story will concern a fighter pilot whose rocket transports him 125 years into the future… This is a plot Serling has previously used.
The Masque of the Red Death may be reincarnated as another film? The Edgar Allan Poe story has been filmed before with Vincent Price starring. Filmmaker Charlie Polinger is said to be behind the venture, and Mikey Madison is considering being in it. Apparently Madison would play twin sisters in the story that sees a mad prince take in the noble class into his castle while a plague devastates the peasantry outside.
Epic Games is using the voice of James Earl Jones as Darth Vader in it Fortnite game and the actors' union, SAG-AFTRA, has complained. The objection is not the actual use, James Earl Jones died in 2024 had agreed to allow his voice to be used by AI to recreate Darth Vader. However, they did not negotiate with the union as to the rates for current use. So, the union filed an unfair labour practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board against Llama Productions who are owned by Epic and who are behind AI using Jones' voice for the current Fortnite production. The Union has said that it is protecting its negotiating rights.
And finally…
Short video clips (short films, other vids and trailers) that might tickle your fancy….
Trailer: Predator: Badlands has a trailer out. A young Predator outcast from his clan finds an unlikely ally on his journey in search of the ultimate adversary. The film releases November 2025. You can see the trailer here.
Teaser: Avatar: Fire and Ash has a trailer out. Jake and Neytiri's family grapples with grief after Neteyam's death, encountering a new, aggressive Na'vi tribe, the Ash People, who are led by the fiery Varang, as the conflict on Pandora escalates and a new moral focus emerges. The film releases December 2025. You can see a cast interview and clips here.
Want more? See last season's video clip recommendations here.
For a reminder of the top films in 2024 (and earlier years) then check out our top Science Fiction Films annual chart. This page is based on the weekly UK box office ratings over the past year up to Easter. You can use this page if you are stuck for ideas hiring a DVD for the weekend.
For a forward look as to film releases of the year see our film release diary.
|
Autumn 2025
Television News
British viewing habits revealed by Ofcom survey. Ofcom is Britain's media regulator. Its annual report for 2025 captures evolving consumer behaviours and key trends in the media sector, and sets out how audiences are served in the UK. Its 2025 report concludes that growth in viewing to broadcasters’ online video services has not offset a decline in linear TV viewing – but broadcaster content still accounts for the majority of in-home viewing. Here, the BBC is the most watched broadcaster but YouTube comes second ahead of ITV; 68% are satisfied with Britain's public service broadcasters (BBC and Channel 4). The UK commercial TV and online video sector recorded modest growth in 2024, with revenues
reaching £17.1billion, up 3.3% from £16.5bn in 2023. Printed books seem to be holding firm compared to their digital counterparts, ebooks and audiobooks. 85% UK adults watch video on demand each month, 84% use social media; 68% listen to live radio; 67% watch live TV; and 53% read a book a month. Conversely, only 13% read an online magazine (so that says a lot for the likes of SF² Concatenation) and just 11% go to the cinema each month.
Doctor Who viewing figures have plummeted! The spring 2025 British viewing figures (excluding the rest of the world and Disney+ figures) have plummeted. Now, while the British figures exclude those from elsewhere, they are likely to reflect a similar pattern, so this UK decline in figures does not bode well for the BBC-Disney collaboration. The spring 2025 UK figures reveal that the consolidated figures (both those watching on the day as well as those streaming catch-up over the week of broadcast) struggled. The first three episodes each saw their UK consolidated figures top three million views. All well and good, but the next two episodes both failed to attract even three million each. The series two-parter finale saw the first episode attract 2.86 million and the finale 3.44 million.
This compares with the 2023/4 three-episode, David Tennant reprise as the Doctor. These saw the UK week consolidated figures fall between 6.85 million and 9.5 million. Which means that the 2025 Gatwa season only attracted a third of the Tennant reprise episodes. Further, a comparison with the last Jodie Whittaker Doctor Who season is also not good as its first four episodes in 2021 attracted around 5 million per episode: it really does not bode well for the BBC-Disney collaboration.
BBC Doctor Who spoilers galore. Just hours after the BBC aired the final part of the current season of Doctor Who that it reported – on BBC News TV, national radio and its online website – a spoiler as to who the Doctor regenerated in the season's final scene. What were they thinking!?
Doctor Who children's programme may be coming? It will be a pre-school animation. Apparently Disney will not be involved. It is envisioned that the show, if it happens, will air on CBeebies (the BBC's channel for toddlers). However, The BBC and Disney+ are also preparing the first Whoniverse spin-off, The War Between the Land and the Sea which sees the return of the Silurians.
The Squid Game third season's launch is a boost for Netflix. It is Netflix's biggest series' season launch. The third season launched in June (2025) was the most accessed, 60.1 million times in three days. The series has had to 368.4 million hours downloaded make it the streamer's ninth biggest non-English language show. The first and second seasons occupy Netflix's top two series chart slots.
Knight of the seven Kingdoms gets an early 2026 release date. The George R. R. Martin. A prequel to Game of Thrones (2011–2019) will come out on HBO. The release has been held back from later this year. We previously reported the series' details.
God of War screenwriter reveals he's never played the game! Amazon has ordered two seasons of the forthcoming show based on the computer game of the same name. It has been in the works for over two years now and earlier this year got Ronald D. Moore as its new show-runner. All well and good, Ronald D. Moore is known for his work on the Star Trek franchise and the films Star Trek: Generations and Star Trek: First Contact as well as the 2006 re-boot of Battlestar Galactica. However, there were a few eyebrows raised when Moore revealed that he had not played electronic games sine the arcade days of the late 1970s and '80s: he has never played God of War! Indeed, he is unlikely to do so since he finds modern games box controls a pain in the aτse. Some feel that this may benefit the forthcoming show enabling it to draw more upon the original, Norse myth, source material than the actual game's storyline. Others that a faithful adaptation may well be welcomed by gaming fans as was the recent faithful adaptation of The Last of Us.
Friday the 13th prequel series, Crystal Lake, may hark back to the original film's premise. The original Friday the 13th (1980) film had a budget of US$550,000 (£450,000) that brought in a global revenue of US$60 million (£49m). The original was also different from the subsequent ten films. The subsequent franchise had Pamela Voorhees as the mother of Jason Voorhees, the hockey mask-wearing slasher, but in the original film, Jason is a child who drowns at Camp Crystal Lake. His death leads his mother, Pamela, to seek revenge against the counsellors she blames for her son’s death. The forthcoming Crystal Lake series from Peacock will see Linda Cardellini star as Pamela Voorhees. You can see the original film trailer here.
The Bondsman has been cancelled after its first season. We previously reported the series' premise. Its ratings were probably the reason why the Amazon Prime series was dropped. ++++ The series' trailer is here.
The Wheel of Time has been cancelled after its third season. This follows a slippage in the show's US ratings on Amazon Prime. Globally, its viewing has held up, but the show – based on the Robert Jordan novels – is expensive to make. Nonetheless, its Season 3 ranks 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, up from 86% for Season 2 and 81% for Season 1. The show was short-listed for a Hugo Award in the 'Best Dramatic Presentation Short Form' category in 2022. You can see the season 3 trailer here.
Resident Alien has been cancelled after its fourth season. The series, on SyFy Channel and USA Network plus streamed on Peacock, is based on the Dark Horse comics. (We previously reported the series' premise.) While Resident Alien season 1 debuted with a little over 1 million viewers, the number was down to around 500,000 viewers when season 4 premiered. ++++ You can see the season 4 trailer here.
Citadel spin-off series are both not being renewed. Amazon's Citadel, that launched in 2023, is a genre-adjacent, technothriller spy series concerning a small international ruling class (think quasi-illuminati). It spawned two spin-off series Citadel: Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana but neither are to have a second season following poor ratings. Instead the plot loose ends from Honey Bunny and Diana will be woven in to season 2 of Citadel that is expected late spring/early summer 2026. You can see a citadel explanatory teaser video here.
The Devil May Cry has been renewed for a second season by Netflix. The animated series is based on a 2022, SF/F action-adventure computer game. It concerns the demon hunter Dante and his efforts to thwart various demon invasions of Earth. A number of iterations of the computer game have been made for various gaming consoles, and so far sales have exceeded 33 million copies. See the original trailer here.
Murderbot has been renewed for a second season by Apple TV Plus. Murderbot season one only premiered in May (2025) and seems to have quickly got the viewing figures to encourage Apple to renew it.
The Ark has been renewed for a third season by SyFy. The series, commissioned in 2022, is set 100 years in the future, when planetary colonisation missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race. Such was the success of its first season it was renewed for a second. In it after the crew of Ark One reached their destination and found it uninhabitable, they struggled to survive long enough to locate a new home for themselves and all the ships that are due to follow... Season three is slated too air in 2026. You can see the series' trailer here.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been renewed for a third season by Disney+. The news comes ahead of the season 2 debut in December (2025). Season three will follow the story of Rick Riordan's 2007 novel, The Titan's Curse. The teen fantasy series follows a 12-year-old demigod. When the sky god Zeus (Lance Riddick) accuses Percy (Walker Scobell) of stealing his lightning bolt, Percy embarks on a dangerous quest to restore order to Olympus with the help of his friends Annabeth (Leah Jeffries) and Grover (Aryan Simhadri). The first season had good viewing figures. You can see the first season trailer here.
The Last Of Us has been renewed for a third season by HBO. The renewal came before the airing of the second season's final episode. Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann are the series joint showrunners. They have teased that it may take a fourth season to wrap up all the plot arcs. The first season's episode 'Long, Long Time' won a Hugo Award. As to when Season 3 will air, because filming is not scheduled to start until 2026, a 2027 launch date is most likely.
The Last Of Us third season to see a focus on the character Abby. In early in season two (spoiler alert) Abby (played by Kaitlyn Dever) killed Joel (Pedro Pascal). ++++ You can see the season 2 trailer here.
Fallout has been renewed for a third season by Amazon Prime. We previously reported on the series' premise. This renewal comes ahead of the Season 2 launch December 2025. Fallout season 1 trailer here.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is to end with a shortened fifth season. Paramount+ announced the series has been renewed for a fifth season which will consist of six episodes. The season will also be the show’s last. The makers say that this will enable them to conclude all the plot arcs. The third 10-episode season only just premiered this summer (2025), so we have a way to go yet. As this is a prequel series to the original Star trek pilot, it may be that the show will conclude just prior to the events of the classic Trek two-parter. It is not clear whether this shows termination has anything to do with Paramount Global's current cost-cutting but this is the most watched Trek show Paramount+ is currently airing. One reason for the concern is that the streaming Star Trek: Discovery spin-off film Star Trek: Section 31 got a poor reception. Meanwhile, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy has wrapped filming. ++++ You can see Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season three trailer here.
The Ninth Jedi will be a new Star Wars TV series. The new series spins off from a Star Wars: Visions episode. In that season one episode, Kara – the daughter of lightsabre-smith Juro – is pursued by dark forces while on a dangerous mission to deliver newly crafted lightsabres.
Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 will be a new animated TV series. The series will be a spin-off from Stranger Things set in Hawkins in the stark winter of 1985 between seasons 2 and 3 of the original live-action series and feature the show’s original characters. There will be one new character addition, Nikki, a tough, mohawk-wearing gal – fighting new monsters and unravelling a paranormal mystery terrorising their town. Matt and Ross Duffer brothers are executive producing the animated series. Meanwhile, The fifth and final season of the live-action Stranger Things series will air in three parts late this year: the first premiering on 26th November (2025), part two on Christmas and the series' finale on New Year’s Eve.
Star Wars: Visions season 3 gets a release date. The nine-episode season of the animated series will launch in October (2025) on Disney+.
Carrie gets its principal cast. Summer Howell ((Cult of Chucky) and Samantha Sloyan (The Pitt) will lead the 8-episode series for Amazon Prime. Howell will play Carrie and Sloyan her mother. As previously reported, Mike Flanagan (Doctor Sleep) is writing; he has previously adapted several of Stephen King’s other works. Carrie (1974) is based on King’s first novel. Carrie has been adapted before, most famously with Brian De Palma's 1976 film that starred Sissy Spacek.
Crystal Lake gets its principal cast. The Friday the 13th prequel series sees Linda Cardellini and William Catlett lead. Joining them are Devin Kessler, Cameron Scoggins and Gwendolyn Sundstrom. Linda Cardellini will play Pamela Voorhees, mother of the masked killer Jason Voorhees who was believed to have drowned as a boy in Crystal Lake but emerges years later seeking revenge for the murder of his serial killer mother. Pamela. Betsy Palmer played the role in the first Friday the 13th film (1980). The role has subsequently been played by Marilyn Poucher, Paula Shaw, and Nana Visitor in various sequels, crossovers, and reboot films.
Land of the Lost is being rebooted by Netflix. Apparently this 1974 children's show is something of a cult classis in the USA. It concerns a family whose river raft transport them to another time/world. Krofft Productions remade the series in 1991, and adapted it into a feature film in 2009 that bombed. The original show ran for 43 episodes across three seasons on NBC. ++++ You can see the original show's intro here.
Buffy The Vampire Slayer may be being re-booted with Ryan Kiera Armstrong in the lead but Sarah Michelle Gellar will be in the mix too. Hulu has ordered a pilot. 15-year-old Ryan Kiera (Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Firestarter) Armstrong will be the new slayer, but Sarah Michelle Gellar will play the original… And in case you want a reminder, here is the original's season one trailer.
Threads, the 1984 nuclear war docu-drama, may be made into a TV series. Warp (Adolescence) Films, is behind the series' development. The original BBC TV film considered what a nuclear attack would mean to those living in Sheffield, Britain. It showed the nuclear attack, the disintegration of society, and the onset of a nuclear winter. You can see the original (1984) Threads trailer here.
Nick Frost receives online backlash for agreeing to be cast in the forthcoming Harry Potter television series. Nick (Attack the Block, Shaun of the Dead, Paul) has been cast as the half-giant Rubeus Hagrid that was originally played by Robbie Coltrane, who died in 2022. The backlash was so strong that Nick Frost turned off comments on the post on his X/Twitter account announcing his acceptance of the role. The backlash is not against the actor per se but for him agreeing to be in a J. K. Rowling series as the Harry Potter author has views on transeΧual issues of gender definition. The forthcoming HBO Max series will devote a season to each of the seven Rowling novels so it may well be a decade-long venture.
Babylon V creator, J. Michael Straczynski, is relocating from the US to Great Britain, but he is not alone. It seems as if many are relocating from the US and this includes scientists. The Guardian newspaper reports that a record number, over 6,000, of US Americans applied for British citizenship in the first three months of this year, and for the right to live and work in Britain indefinitely. The common perception seems to be that these folk are escaping living under a Trump presidency.
|
Autumn 2025
Publishing & Book Trade News
US publishing sees growth of 4% in 2024 to US$32.5bn (£23.7bn). Audio books continue to do well in the US growing 22.5% in 2024 and this growth is 80% over five years. The 4% overall growth covers both physical and digital books together with educational materials. Sales of consumer books increased by 4.4% to US$21.2bn (£15.6bn). Physical print accounts for half (50.5%) of US publishers’ revenue. Related news previously posted elsewhere on this site includes:
Reading for pleasure declines in US. Over the past 20 years reading for pleasure has markedly declined data from a nationally representative sample from the American Time Use Survey (n = 236,270) reveals. Over 20 years the decline in the numbers of individuals reading for pleasure daily in the US, decreased on average by 3% per year. In terms of the total US adult population over 20 years the proportion fell from over 28% of the population to around 18%. Over the two decades the disparities across racial groups, levels of education, and income increased. (See Bone, J. K., et al (2025) The decline in reading for pleasure over 20 years of the American Time Use Survey. iScience, 113288.). ++++ Related news previously posted elsewhere on this site includes:
Two US judges rule that training artificial intelligence (AI) on copyrighted works is 'fair use'. Both judges separately made their rulings in different cases held in California.
Anthropic AI training violates copyright some authors say, and Anthropic settles out of court for US$1.5 billion (£1.15bn). It is estimated that Anthropic will pay US$3,000 for each copyrighted work that was pirated. Since then some other authors have expressed concern that publishers will get more from this settlement that the authors whose copyright it was that was violated. Meanwhile, Anthropic has yet to admit it has done any wrong-doing…. Note: This settlement will not help British publishing as it only includes books registered with the US copyright agency.
Apple is being sued by two authors over training of AI using published books. authors Grady Hendrix and Jennifer Roberson filed their case in Northern California against Apple citing the training of Apple’s “OpenELM” large language models, alleging the company “copied protected works without consent and without credit or compensation.” Other tech companies, including ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, Microsoft, and Instagram-parent Meta, face lawsuits over similar alleged copyright violations.
Britain's Parliamentary debate on artificial intelligence (AI) throws doubt on whether authors' opt-out of their works being used for AI are sufficiently robust? Some say that the copyright law conferring rights to authors is clear but that the technology for enabling authors to opt-out is not up to the job. The UK government's proposals to automatically allow books to be used for training unless authors actively opt-out has upset both authors and publishers while Britain not signing the Paris AI statement (along with the US) has also worried them. Britain's Publisher Association is of the view that copyright laws need “reinforcing – not watering down” to protect creatives, and the value they bring to the UK economy. During the debate Meta’s (which owns Facebook) use of pirated books available through Library Genesis. Some Members of Parliament called for AI trainers to disclose which copyrighted books they have used, but that is unlikely to happen… This issue is likely to run for a while.
The director of the U.S. Copyright Office has been fired. The Trump administration has fired Shira Perlmutter. This was just two days after the dismissal of Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden. Congress representative Joe Morelle reportedly has linked the dismissal to Elon Musk's attempt to get approval for Artificial Intelligence being able to freely data-scrape copyrighted works for training. ++++ Grants to US literary publishers have also been cancelled by the Trump administration.
US-based authors call for publishing houses not to release books created by artificial intelligence (AI). Over 70 authors signed the letter including SF/F scribes Leigh Bardugo, Holly Black, Cassandra, Clare, Lev Grossman, R.F. Kuang, Rainbow Rowell, and Chuck Wendig. Addressed to the big five publishing conglomerate – Penguin, Random House, HarperCollins, Simon & Schuster, Hachette Book Group, and Macmillan, who are also the big five in Britain – I t asked them to promise “they will never release books that were created by machines.”. It also asks them not to publishing books written using AI tools built on copyrighted content without authors’ consent or compensation, to refrain from replacing publishing house employees wholly or partially with AI tools, and to only hire human audiobook narrators.
Book covers' artwork is increasingly being used in other products and artificial intelligence (AI) is thought to exacerbate the issue. Book cover art is being used on household items. For example, Raven Pages Design Studio, that provides publishers with artwork for book covers, found cover art they did for fantasy author Helen Scheuerer ('Iron & Embers' and 'Thorns & Fire' series) had been used on bath towels and rugs and even prints of the cover art! AI is thought to make adapting book cover art for other products easier. Also, the marketing platform/discount shopping site Temu has recently removed 50 household items featuring 'stolen cover art' from Micaela Alcaino – the 2022 Designer of the Year at The British Book Award winner. The early 21st century globalisation has not helped matters. If art is stolen in China, put on a European platform and bought by someone in N. America then there is already a confounding international legal tangle. The Association of Illustrators and the Design and Artists’ Copyright Society are concerned about this copyright theft issue. More news will surely follow.
The academic publisher Taylor & Francis (T&F) has solid growth for 2025's first half, and forges links with artificial intelligence (AI) companies. Taylor & Francis is in turn part of Inferna who saw growth of around 20% to over two billion with an operating profit of £578.9m. T&F itself grew by 12% which is good compared to the growth seen by most UK publishers in 2024. T&F has sold access to research to Microsoft for AI training and plans to continue to do so. T&F publishes both books and journals.
The Royal Society is moving towards open access publishing provided libraries pay for journal subscriptions. The Royal Society is Britain's national academy of science (the effectively it is the government sponsored learned society for science) and as such is non-profit. It is the world's oldest science academy and publishes ten titles including the world's first peer-reviewed journal. There is a move in Britain, and elsewhere, for academic publishers to make their journals open access. This is because most journals' content (unlike most privately-funded industrial research which remains confidential to the company) is based on university and research institute research that is government funded by the tax-payer. The argument goes that as the tax-payer has already paid for the research, so the tax-payer should have free access to the resulting research papers. There are a number of open access models. The one the Royal Society plans to adopt for eight of its journals is known as 'S20'. Under this model, the journal's content in a given year is free to access as long as enough libraries commit to paying an annual subscription fee. In 2020, only 17% of Royal Society papers were open access. The popularity of the S20 model is increasing. This year (2024/5) , 378 journals were published under S20; it was 192 last year. The problem with the S20 model is that academic libraries (as with all public libraries) face budget pressures: nearly three-quarters UK university libraries reduced their budgets this year. It may be that other open access models that require researchers to pay editorial costs from their research funds may see some of these funds redirected to their university library subscriptions. It is still early days.
Donald Trump's cutting the de minimis postal exemption hits British publishers. It used to be that small parcels with goods valued under US$800 (£592) were exempt from tax but Trump has removed this measure. De minimis was created in 1938. China (including Hong Kong) is the biggest sender of de minimis parcels to the US sending over a billion in the year to September 2024. Canada and Mexico were next sending 98m and 94m parcels respectively. Britain followed sending 41 million. Many of these are small parcels of books. Some British publishers responded by temporarily ceasing book exports to the US while they sorted matters out. The major UK book distributor, Gardners, has placed an additional charge on packages to the US of £2.65 (US$3.50) to each parcel sent. The legality of Trumps import tariffs are currently being tested in the US courts.
Denmark scraps book tax! Over here in Britain we tend to forget that some nations have a tax on books: Britain has refrained despite some government's contemplations, to apply value added tax (VAT) on books, Britain's VAT is zero rated for publications. Denmark is one nation that does have a tax on books and it is levelled at 25% annually (the highest book tax rate in the world) accruing some (£38 million / US$50m). The reason for removing the tax is that The most recent education report from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) found that 24% of Danish 15-year-olds could not understand a simple text, up four percentage points in a decade.
China is reportedly cracking down on 'Boys Love' fiction. Female writers have been summoned by Gansu province police for posting and sharing homoseΧual romance stories online. The summons have been given to some who live hundreds of miles away outside the province. Fines and possible imprisonment may result if commonsense fails to prevail. Writers were apparently unaware that what they were doing was considered a crime. Apparently, According to China's law, police in any part of the country who claim they have received complaints about an individual can call them in for questioning.
Australian SF author Garth Nix has a King 2025 Birthday Honour. The author of over 40 books has been presented with the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM). Deserved congratulations.
Concerns that social media is distorting who gets to become a professionally published debut author. The Bookseller (the UK trade magazine) reports that TikTok and a strong social media presence is what is needed to get a break in professional publishing: the days when trawling the slush pile for brilliance might be numbered? Ruby Cline has 47,100 TiKTok followers, has said that social media gave publishers the confidence that there was a market for her work. Romantasy star Rebecca Yarros has 1.4 million Instagram followers, Sarah J Maas 2.2 million, and Alex Aster 1.4m TikTok fans: she got a publisher deal for her novel Lightlark after a clip of her outlining its premise went viral. Ally Louks was part of a social media misogyny spat, and while that was distressing she came out of it with 222,400 X (formally Twitter) followers. It looks like those with a significant social media presence are more frequently approached by agents. Meanwhile Stranger Things actress Maya Hawke complained that having a number of likes/ticks/followers is influencing Hollywood as to which young actors to hire. The question everyone wants to know is whether this trend for using social media as a metric is helping with quality writing getting published?
Julia Donaldson becomes the first author to sell 50 million units in Britain this century. Now, this is BookScan data, which means that we are talking about physical books (but not e-books) sold through bookshops as well as major online retailers such as Amazon since accurate records began (roughly post-2021 which means that the previous sales of the likes of C. S. Lewis and Shakespeare are not included). Donaldson and her illustrators have now sold over 50.3 million copies as measured by BookScan. This is half a year after she overtook J. K. Rowling's own BookScan sales (47.8 million books through BookScan) and Donaldson has made over £250 million (US$320m) this way. Her top book is the illustrated children's fantasy, The Gruffalo. Trailing behind both Julia Donaldson and J. K. Rowling is James Patterson who has sold 31.6 million copies as measured this way.
Suzanne Collins' Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping helps boost Scholastic's turnover. The half year to May 2025 saw Scholastic's revenue up 7% to US$508m (£377m). The publisher put much of this down to a strong performance of the fifth book in Suzanne Collins’ global bestselling Hunger Games series, Sunrise on the Reaping.
Suzanne Collins' Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping collectors' edition is coming. Sunrise on the Reaping is the fifth novel in 'The Hunger Games' series by Suzanne Collins. A special collectors' edition will be published simultaneously by Scholastic in the US, Canada, the UK and Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand on 4th November 2025. The edition includes new cover art with metallic foil details, stained edges with stencilled art, full-colour floral endpapers and exclusive back matter. Since publication in March, the novel has sold more than 2.5 million world English copies – including print, e-books, and audiobooks – in the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. It revisits the world of Panem, 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the second Quarter Quell. It will cost £24.99.
Hachette UK has reported 4% growth in its half-year financial report for 2025. Legarde, who own Hachette, across its entire publishing arm, its total revenue was €1,349m in the first half of the year, which is a reported change of 3.1%, with a profit before taxes (EBITA) of €103m. Hachette UK encompasses the following SF imprints: Orion's Gollancz, Little Brown's Orbit and Piatkus, Quercus' Jo Fletcher's Books; Hodder & Stoughton, and Bookouture. Genre bestsellers cited as boosting this growth, include: Rebecca Yarros’ Onyx Storm (Piatkus), Quicksilver by Callie Hart (Hodder & Stoughton), Never Flinch by Stephen King (Hodder & Stoughton), Deep End by Ali Hazelwood (Little, Brown), Phantasma by Kaylie Smith (Bookouture), Wind and Truth by Brandon Sanderson (Orion), and the Housemaid series by Freida McFadden (Bookouture).
Penguin to publish a new horror series of books in its Viking imprint. Viking will publish a new five-book series this Halloween, featuring literary horror writing of the 20th century. The Penguin Horror series will include works by J. B. Priestley, Edith Wharton, Hilda Lewis, and Rosalind Ashe, as well as an anthology of classic horror stories by authors such as Mary Shelley, Edgar Allan Poe and Charlotte Perkins Gilman. "Penguin Horror is a celebration of all that goes bump in the night," said Edward Kirke, commissioning editor at Viking.
Red Dwarf co-creator, Doug Naylor, has a new book coming out, Sin Bin Island. It concerns Jack Digby who is unexpectedly sent to Cyril Snigg’s Correctional Orphanage for Wayward Boys and Girls. At the end of the year, the four worst behaved pupils are sent to Sin Bin Island… The book is coming out this month, September (2025), from David Fickling Books.
The Register of Copyrights at the US Copyright Office has been sacked by the Trump administration. Shira Perlmutter, the Register, was the principal advisor to Congress on national and international copyright matters…. Meanwhile, the (US) Authors Guild delivered its petition signed by over 7,000 writers and publishers objecting to the firing of register of copyrights Shira Perlmutter and requesting her reinstatement to 12 Congressional leaders…. Meanwhile, Shira Perlmutter has filed a lawsuit against a number of people including her successor, Todd Blanche, who was appointed by President Trump. Her argument is that only a lawfully appointed librarian of Congress can remover her from her post and that legality of Blanche's appointment is questionable.
Saucy Books is London’s first romance-only bookshop. It will be based in Notting Hill. with the rise in Romantasy, this was probably only a matter of time. The shop's stock will rotate regularly to provide regular visitors with choice. Additionally, almost every other month there will be a new theme to the lead stock carried. The books will be shelved under their romance trope, such as enemies-to-lovers, grumpy-sunshine, or second-chance romance. There will also be a dedicated space for "smut" and room for popular perennials, including two romantasy series: Sarah J Maas’ A Court of Thorns and Roses (Bloomsbury) and Rebecca Yarros’ Empyrean series (Piatkus).
The SFWA has re-branded its blog as PLanetside. The SFWA (Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association, formerly the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America) has renamed its blog. The blog strives to represent SFWA’s mission to inform, inspire, support, and advocate for creators of speculative fiction worldwide.
The SFWA has posted an article on the moral rights of copyright. This is particularly important for writers being published in the USA. The Berne Convention (which provides much of the international basis for copyright law). Moral rights are intended to protect authorship, primarily by ensuring that a creator’s work is published or disseminated with their name—the right of attribution—and that the work can’t be altered or modified in ways that would be deleterious or prejudicial to the author or to the work itself—the right of integrity… However, in the USA (a Berne signatory since 1988) there’s no general moral rights provision in copyright law. Some US publishers' contracts have a moral rights waiver, including one publisher of major magazines of SF/F stories.
And finally, some of the summer's book or author-related videos…
John Scalzi's space operas are rather good but, alas, perhaps less so for some of his humour books. Having said that Red Shirts (2012) was an exception. Indeed, it won both a Hugo for 'Best Novel' and a Locus Award. This brings us on to the YouTube channel Grammaticus Books. It has released a 7-minute video on Red Shirts. And Grammaticus, though overall liking the novel, does have some reservations about it… You can see the 7-minute video here.
Science Fiction can inspire and it can inspire people who are blind! Over the summer, BBC Radio 4 ran a half-hour documentary by its disability correspondent, Peter White, who happens himself to be blind. He looked at blindness in science fiction and how it has inspired some blind folk.
|
Autumn 2025
Forthcoming SF Books
A Rebel’s History of Mars by Nadia Afifi, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$34.95 / US$26.95, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58945-2.
Cold Eternity by S. A. Barnes, Transworld, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-857-50823-2.
Hearthspace by Stephen Baxter, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61467-2.
Robots Past & Future Short Stories edited by Chris Beckett, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$40 / US$30, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-835-62292-6.
A Crime Through Time by Amelia Blackwell, Pan, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-054091.
Whalesong by Miles Cameron, Gollancz, £25, hrdbk, ISBN 978-139-9-61508-2.
Title to be confirmed by Michael Connelly, Orion, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-398-71907-1.
Doctor Who: Fear Death by Water by Emily Cook, BBC Books, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-785-94961-6.
The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes by Arthur Conan Doyle, Oxford University Press, £6.99 / US$8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-198-86434-9.
To Cage a Wild Bird by Brooke Fast, Transworld, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN: 978-1-911-75100-7.
Doctor Who: Spectral Scream by Hannah Fergesen, BBC Books, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-785-94962-3.
Coldwire by Chloe Gong, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Doctor Who: Lux by James Goss, BBC Books, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-785-94955-5.
Doctor Who: Empire of Death by Scott Handcock, BBC Books, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-785-94953-1.
Final Orbit by Chris Hadfield, Quercus, £15.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-43596-2.
Afrofuturism Short Stories edited by Sandra M. Grayson & Isis Asare, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$40 / US$30, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-835-62264-3.
The Rule of Chaos by Esmie Jikiemi-Pearson, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-23425-3.
Lucid by Oraine Johnson, Gollancz, £15.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61016-2.
Saltcrop by Yume Kitasei, Harper Voyager, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
The Stardust Grail by Yume Kitasei, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
Cixin Liu: The Collected Short Stories by Cixin Liu, Head of Zeus, £25, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-90393-1.
All That We See or Seem by Ken Liu, Head of Zeus, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-91594-1.
Doctor Who: The Robot Revolution by Una McCormack, BBC Books, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-785-94954-8.
Opposite World by Elizabeth Anne Martins, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$34.95 / US$26.95, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58960-5.
Royal Gambit by Daniel O’Malley, Gollancz, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62169-4.
Forged by Beth Overmyer, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$34.95 / US$26.95, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58951-3.
Requiem by John Palisano, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$34.95 / US$26.95, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58954-4.
Doctor Who: The Well by Gareth L. Powell, BBC Books, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-785-94956-2.
One Yellow Eye by Leigh Radford, Nightfire, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-04827-4.
Halcyon Days by Alastair Reynolds, Gollancz, £15.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61177-0.
Shadows Upon Time by Christopher Ruocchio, Head of Zeus, £25, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-92066-2.
Tailored Realities by Brandon Sanderson, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-63323-9.
The Shattering Peace by John Scalzi, Tor, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-08293-7.
59 Minutes by Holly Seddon, Orion, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-398-70949-2.
Doctor Who: The Chimes of Midnight by Robert Shearman, BBC Books, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-785-94959-3.
Doctor Who: Jubilee by Robert Shearman, BBC Books, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-785-94957-9.
The Last Man and The Journal of Sorrow by Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley, Oxford University Press, £10.99 / US$13.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-198-89279-3.
Stars Like Us by Stephen K. Stanford, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$34.95 / US$26.95, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58965-0.
Conform by Ariel Sullivan, Bramble, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-07225-5.
When There Are Wolves Again by E. J. Swift, Arcadia, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-43648-8.
The Shocking Experiments of Miss Mary Bennet by Melinda Taub, Arcadia, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-43992-2.
Out of Time by Jodi Taylor, Headline, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-40604-3.
Lives of Bitter Rain by Adrian Tchaikovsky, Head of Zeus, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-91144-8.
This Gilded Abyss by Rebecca Thorne, Tor, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-07926-1.
Golgotha by Lavie Tidhar, Apollo – Head of Zeus, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-804-54356-6.
Journey to the Moon by Jules Verne, Oxford University Press, £9.99 / US$12.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-198-94178-1.
Artificial Wisdom by Thomas R. Weaver, Transworld, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-857-50784-6.
The War of the Worlds by H. G. Wells, Flame Tree Press, hrdbk, £9.99 / Can$16.99 / US$12.99, 544pp, ISBN 978-1-835-62284-1
The Obake Code by Makana Yamamoto, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61685-0.
|
Autumn 2025
Forthcoming Fantasy Books
Itch by Gemma Amor, Hodder and Stoughton, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Stone and Sky by Ben Aaronovitch, Orion, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-226722.
Birth of a Dynasty by Chinaza Bado, Harper Voyager, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Brigands & Breadknives by Travis Baldree, Tor, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-03594-6.
The Devil She Knows by Alexandria Bellefleur, Transworld, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-99860-1.
A Broken Blade by Melissa Blair, Arcadia, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-44799-6.
A Shadow Crown by Melissa Blair, Arcadia, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-44802-3
A Vicious Game by Melissa Blair, Arcadia, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-44802-3
An Honoured Vow by Melissa Blair, Arcadia, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-44808-5
Falling in a Sea of Stars by Kristen Britain, Gollancz, £20, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22653-1.
Children of Fallen Gods by Carissa Broadbent, Bramble, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-07086-2.
Daughter of No Worlds by Carissa Broadbent, Bramble, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-07083-1.
The Fallen and the Kiss of Dusk by Carissa Broadbent, Bramble, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-05164-9.
The Society of Unknowable Objects by Gareth Brown, Transworld, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-63726-9.
Aphrodite edited by Stephanie Budin, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$40 / US$30, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-835-62268-1.
An Echo of Children by Ramsey Campbell, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$34.95 / US$26.95, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58978-0.
The Incubations by Ramsey Campbell, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$34.95 / US$26.95, hrdbk. 978-1-78-758929-2
In the Veins of the Drowning by Kalie Cassidy, Gollancz, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-399-632096.
The Nightblood Prince by Molly X. Chang, Gollancz, £15.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-63022-1.
Paris Celestial by A. Y. Chao, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
The Decadence by Leon Craig, Sceptre, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Our Vicious Oaths by N. E. Davenport, Harper Voyager, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
The Lighthouse at the Edge of the World by J. R. Dawson, Tor, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-01824-6.
Human Rites by Juno Dawson, Harper Voyager, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Our Lady of Blades by Sebastien de Castell, Arcadia, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-787-47150-4.
Tales of a Deadly Devotion by Jennifer Delaney, Gollancz, £15.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61608-9.
A Dance of Serpents by Lauren Dedroog, Gollancz, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61615-7.
Witchlight by Susan Dennard, Tor, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-03035-8.
Our Vicious Descent by Hayley Dennings, Hodderscape, £25, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Ice by Jacek Dukaj, Head of Zeus, £25, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-786-69728-8.
The Enchanted Greenhouse by Sarah Beth Durst, Tor, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-04237-1.
Before We Collide by Kate Dylan, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
The Works of Vermin by Hiron Ennes, Nightfire, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-07365-2.
No Life Forsaken by Steven Erikson, Transworld, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-63288-2.
House of Monstrous Women by Daphne Fama, Transworld, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-857-50796-9.
A Fate So Cold by Amanda Foody & C. L. Herman, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61216-6.
Blackthorn by J. T. Geissinger, Bramble, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-07601-7 .
Alchemy of Secrets by Stephanie Garber, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-63133-4.
Holly by Adalyn Grace, Gollancz, £15.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-63277-5.
Bitten by Jordan S. Gray, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
The Tower of the Tyrant by J. T. Greathouse, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61783-3.
The Everlasting by Alix E. Harrow , Tor, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-06117-8.
Ghost by Finbar Hawkins, Zephyr – Head of Zeus, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-837-93307-5.
The End of the World As We Know It: Tales of Stephen King's The Stand edited by Christopher Golden and Brian Keene, Hodder and Stoughton, £25, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
The Drowning Sea by David Hair, Quercus, £12.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-42291-7.
Brimstone by Callie Hart, Hodderscape, £25, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Princess of Blood by Sarah Hawley, Gollancz, £15.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62699-6.
No Friend to This House by Natalie Haynes, Mantle, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-06154-3.
Darker Days by Thomas Olde Heuvelt, Transworld, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-857-50818-8.
Medusa by Rosie Hewlett, Transworld, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-857-50777-8.
Assassin's Apprentice: Volume 3 by Robin Hobb, Harper Voyager, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Unseen Gods by Justin Holley, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$34.95 / US$26.95, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58957-5.
Secrets of the First School by T. L. Huchu, Tor, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-05548-7 .
The Macabre by Kosoko Jackson, Harper Voyager, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
The Damnations: M. R. James Short Stories by M. R. James, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$32.95 / US$24.95, hrdbk. ISBN 978-1-787-58940-7.
Bittershore by V. V. James, Gollancz, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22577-0.
Dream by the Shadows by Logan Karlie, Headline, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-42862-5.
Warrior Princess Assassin by Brigid Kemmerer, Harper Voyager, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
You Like It Darker by Stephen King, Hodderscape, £ Price not provided, pbk, ISBN not provided.
Hemlock & Silver by T. Kingfisher, Tor, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-05267-7.
Arcana Academy by Elise Kova, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Dragon Cursed by Elise Kova, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Empire of the Dawn by Jay Kristoff, Harper Voyager, £22, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Katabasis by R. F. Kuang, Harper Voyager, £22, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
La Vie De Guinevere by Paula Lafferty, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Never the Roses by Jennifer K. Lambert, Bramble, £25, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-07498-3.
Dawn of Fate and Fire by Mariely Lares, Harper Voyager, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Daughter of the Otherworld by Shauna Lawless, Head of Zeus, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-91129-5.
When They Burned The Butterfly by Wen-yi Lee, Wildfire, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-42992-9.
Thirsty by Lucy Lehane, Bramble, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-035-07739-7.
Once a Villain by Vanessa Len, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
The Keeper of Magical Things by Julie Leong, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
House of Dragons by K. A. Linde, Bramble, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-05938-6.
The Robin on the Oak Throne by K. A. Linde, Bramble, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-04524-2.
Circle of Shadows by Marisa Linton, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Stormborn: Book 3 of the Seaborn Cycle by Michael Livingston, Head of Zeus, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-035-90585-0.
The Blackfire Blade by James Logan, Arcadia, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-43284-8.
The Lore of Silver by Ruth Frances Long, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
The Invocations: H.P. Lovecraft Short Stories by H. P. Lovecraft, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$32.95 / US$24.95, hrdbk. ISBN 978-1-787-58942-1.
Red City by Marie Lu, Tor, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-07941-4 .
Were Wolf Short Stories edited by Karen E. Macfarlane, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$40 / US$30, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-835-62265-0.
Voidwalker by S. A. MacLean, Gollancz, £15.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61661-4.
Ring the Bells (The Stranger Times 5) by C. K. McDonnell, Transworld, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-857-50539-2.
A Witch's Guide to Magical Innkeeping by Sangu Mandanna, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
This Bursted Earth by Garth Marenghi, Coronet, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Cinder House by Freya Marske, Tor, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-03943-2.
The Maiden and Her Monster by Maddie Martinez, Tor, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-04875-5.
House Rules edited by George R. R. Martin, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
Murder Most Haunted by Emma Mason, Transworld, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-857-50671-9.
Bonds of Hercules by Jasmine Mas, Harper Voyager, £22, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Fire Spirit by Graham Masterton, Aries – Head of Zeus, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-035-91621-4.
House of Flies by Graham Masterton, Aries – Head of Zeus, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-837-93111-8.
A Curse of Shadows and Ice by Catharina Maura, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-629775.
The House at Devil's Neck by Tom Mead, Aries – Head of Zeus, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-837-93262-7.
Mistress of Bones by Maria Z. Medina, Magpie, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
The Bewitching by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Arcadia, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-44171-0
No Man’s Land by Richard Morgan, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-575-13018-0.
Fever Dreams edited by Mark Morris, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$34.95 / US$26.95, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58872-1.
The Wrath of the Fallen by Amber V. Nicole, Headline Eternal, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-035-41459-8.
The Demon and the Light by Axie Oh, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
The Time Hop Coffee Shop by Phaedra Patrick, Aria – Head of Zeus, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-035-91481-4.
Rainforest by Michelle Paver, Orion, £15.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-398-72321-4.
The Last Wish of Bristol Keats by Mary E. Pearson, Bramble, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-05424-4.
The Dark is Descending by Chloe C. Penaranda, Wildfire, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-41538-0.
Badlands by Douglas Preston & Lincoln Child, Aries – Head of Zeus, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-91570-5.
The Rose Field: The Book of Dust Volume Three by Philip Pullman, Penguin and David Fickling Books, £20 / US$29.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-241-45869-3.
Loki edited by Matt Ralphs & Tom Birkett, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$40 / US$30, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-835-62269-8.
North is the Light by Emily Rath, Quercus, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-43653-2.
The Sacred Space Between by Kalie Reid Harper Voyager, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
The Library of Second Chances by Molly Reid, Headline, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-035-41944-9.
A Curse for the Homesick by Laura Brooke Robson, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
The Empty Craddle by Lisa Rookes, Orion, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-398-71653-7.
Wild Reverence by Rebecca Ross, Magpie, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Between These Broken Hearts by Lexi Ryan, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
A Resistance of Witches by Morgan Ryan, Transworld, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-857-50613-9.
The Magician of Tiger Castle by Louis Sachar, Mountain Leopard Press, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-42659-1.
Immortal by Morning by Lynsay Sands, Gollancz, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-399-612845.
Crossroads of Ravens by Andrzej Sapkowski, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-63347-5.
Lore of the Tides by Analeigh Sbrana, Magpie, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Thorns & Fire by Helen Scheuerer, Bramble, £25, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-06731-2.
Metal Slinger by Rachel Schneider, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-63398-7.
Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil by V. E. Schwab, Tor, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-06464-9 .
The Moon Glow Bookshop by Dongwon Seo, Wildfire, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-42544-0.
Atonement Sky by Nalini Singh, Gollancz, £16.99, trdbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62606-4.
The Dragon Wakes by K. X. Song, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Rose in Chains by Julie Soto, Magpie, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
A Sword of Gold and Ruins by Anna Smith Spark, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$34.95 / US$26.95, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58969-8.
Witch Queen Rising by Savannah Stephens, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62453-4.
Between Two Kings by Lindsay Straube, Arcadia, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-445893.
The Bookshop Below by Georgia Summers, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Brighter Than Nine by June C. L. Tan, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Never Ever After by Sue Lynn Tan, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
The Poet Empress by Shen Tao, Gollancz, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62896-9.
Made Things by Adrian Tchaikovsky, Tor, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-07169-2.
Spiderlight by Adrian Tchaikovsky, Tor, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-07157-9.
Alchemy and a Cup of Tea by Rebecca Thorne, Tor, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-03149-8.
The Great Tales Of Middle-Earth Boxed Set by J. R. R. Tolkien, Harper Voyager, £90, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
The Hobbit: Graphic Novel by J. R. R. Tolkien & Charles Dixon, Illustrated by David Wenzel, Estates, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
The Shipwright and the Shroudweaver by Rafael Torrubia, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62367-4.
Ghosted at Christmas by Holly Whitmore, Transworld, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-99757-4.
Fallen Gods by Rachel Van Dyken, Bramble, £25, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-05074-1.
The Whisper of Stars by Cristin Williams, Gollancz, £15.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62132-8.
Vesselless by Cortney L. Winn, Magpie, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
House of the Beast by Michelle Wong, Harper Voyager, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Uncharmed by Lucy Jane Wood, Macmillan, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-04550-1.
The Damned by Harper L. Woods, Transworld, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-857-50837-9.
The Iron Road by David Wragg, Harper Voyager, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Autumn 2025
Forthcoming Non-Fiction SF &
Autumn 2025
General Science News
The shortlist fo the 2025 Royal Society Trivedi Science Book Prize has been released. Shortlisted were:
The President Trump administration continues to dismantle US science with cuts to the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Nearly 800 research projects have been cut along with US$2.3 billion (£1.9bn) of funding from an annual budget of US$47 billion (£38.5bn). AIDS related research gets the biggest hit, closely followed by trans-related research. CoVID and climate change health impacts research are also hit. With the exception of the Trump-voting N. Carolina, the biggest States hit by the cuts are the Harris-voting Washington, Maine and New York. ++++ There is a raft of other Trump science policy to report but it is too depressing. Suffice to say that much US science will likely take a decade or more to restore. Meanwhile Canada, Britain, Europe and Australasia are gaining some former US scientists. Other US scientists are going into industry either within the US or elsewhere and they are unlikely to return to academia.
Science conferences are abandoning the US and US conferences are moving elsewhere. This development is attributed to US President Trump's border policy and anti-science policies. International Society for Research on Aggression (ISRA), the International Conference on Comparative Cognition, Northwest Cognition & Memory (NOWCAM), have relocated to Canada. Other US meetings have been postponed, or cancelled altogether. The International Association of Cognitive Behavioural Therapy has cancelled its event as has the International X-ray Absorption Society and also the Texas Department of State Health Services. The 2026 Cities on Volcanoes has been postponed. Others are offering a virtual option allowing foreigners the chance to hear presentations, but virtual attendance curtails personal networking. The 50th annual meeting of the Society for Social Studies of Science will be a hybrid event. It remains to be seen how many major science conferences will be held in the US next year (2026) compared to last year. (See Naddaf, M. (2025) Scientific conferences are leaving the us amid border fears. Nature, vol. 642, p16-7.)
The most wealthiest cause disproportionately more climate change extremes than the average person. A small groups of researchers based at the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis, in Laxenburg, Austria, has shown that greenhouse gas emissions from consumption and investments attributable to the wealthiest in the global population have disproportionately influenced present-day climate change extremes. It is already known that the wealthiest 10% of the global population accounted for nearly half of global emissions in 2019 through private consumption and investments, whereas the poorest 50% accounted for only one-tenth of global emissions. However, this is average climate change. How do greenhouse emission from production and consumption of goods affect climate extremes: severe heatwaves, droughts and flooding events? For extreme events, the top 10% most wealthy contributed 7 times the average to increases in monthly 1-in-100-year heat extremes. For the top 1% most wealthy, they contributed to 26 times the average, heat extreme events.
Over half the World's population born in 2020 will be exposed to unprecedented climate events over their lifetime! A European and Canadian team have found that exposure to extreme climate events heatwaves, crop failures, river floods, droughts, wildfires and tropical cyclones will at least double from 1960 to 2020 under current mitigation policies aligned with a global warming pathway reaching 2.7°Cabove pre-industrial temperatures by 2100. Under a least-warming1.5°C pathway, 52% of people born in 2020 will experience unprecedented lifetime exposure to heatwaves. If global warming reaches 3.5°C by 2100, this fraction rises to 92% for heatwaves, 29% for crop failures and 14% for river floods. Their projections also indicate that those in poorer nations will be more adversely affected. (See Grant, L. et al. (2025) Global emergence of unprecedented lifetime exposure to climate extremes. Nature, vol. 641, p374-379.)
Warming accelerates global drought severity. British and US-based researchers looked high-resolution global drought datasets for 1901–2022. Warmer air can hold more water and so creates extra evaporative demand compared to air that has not been warmed. The researchers found an increasing trend in drought severity worldwide. Their findings suggest that atmospheric evaporative demand (AED) has increased drought severity by an average of 40% globally. Not only are typically dry regions becoming drier but also wet areas are experiencing drying trends! (Some previous indications were that some wet areas could become wetter due to the air holding more water but the over all picture was unclear.) During the past 5 years (2018–2022), the areas in drought have expanded by 74% on average compared with 1981–2017, with AED contributing to 58% of this increase. The year 2022 was record-breaking, with 30% of the global land area affected by moderate and extreme droughts. (See Gebrechorkos, S. H., et al. (2025) Warming accelerates global drought severity. Nature, vol. 642, p628-635.) ++++ See also the below item on climate change and global agriculture in the natural science section.
Explosive volcanoes can act as carbon sinks, not sources! Volcanoes are a net source of carbon, injecting carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, right? Well, no, new research reveals. In some cases some explosive volcanoes might be a net sink of carbon. Following eruptions, vegetation eventually grows on fresh ash fields. Subsequent eruptions then can bury the vegetation and its associated carbon. With repeated eruptions, this carbon burial can continue. A team of four researchers based in Belgium and Switzerland looked at two eruptions in the Atacazo-Ninahuilca Volcanic Complex, located in the Western Cordillera of Ecuador, 10 km southwest of Quito. The researchers estimate that applied to Ecuador alone, at least 1.1 Pg C (petagrams of carbon) has been stored in volcanic soils repeatedly affected by ash deposition during the Holocene (the past ten thousand years or so). This burial exceed the amount of carbon dioxide vented from the volcanoes so making them a net carbon sink and not a source. It should though be noted that not all volcanoes behave this way. (See Delmelle, P., et al. (2025) Explosive volcanic eruptions can act as carbon sinks. Nature Communications, vol. 16, 4306.)
Autumn 2025
Natural Science News
Scrumping key to the evolution of apes indulging in alcohol. Biologists have analysed and reviewed research on alcohol use in apes. Already research has been done on what different species of ape eat and, separately, where they spend their time. The reviewers have now brought these two data sets together to look at apes eating fruit found on the ground. Such fruit are likely to be in the process of decay with yeast fermenting to produce alcohol. Eating such fallen fruit on the ground the researchers call 'scrumping'. Whereas the orangutan does not scrump, Gorrillas, chimpanzees and humans do. These species branched off from oranuntans nearly 20 million years ago. The branch with other apes and humans subsequently saw an A294V mutation in the ADH7 (also referred to as ADH4 ) gene, the gene that encodes the alcohol dehydrogenase class IV (ADH4) enzyme, took place before 10 million years ago and allows the animal to metabolise alcohol. Scrumping, they contemplate, with an altered ADH4 may have given African apes access to fruit other apes ignore and so confer an evolutionary advantage. (See Dominy, N. J., et al (2025) Fermented fruits: scrumping, sharing, and the origin of feasting. Bioscience, Pre-print.) ++++ Related news previously covered elsewhere on this site includes:
Ancient genomes reveal that human disease from animal exploded 6,500 years ago. An international collaboration of European biologists have analysed the genomes of 1,313 ancient humans covering 37,000 years of Eurasian history. They found nucleic acid sequences related to diseases from animals were only detected from around 6,500 years ago, peaking roughly 5,000 years ago, coinciding with the widespread domestication of livestock. (See Sikora, M. et al (2025) The spatiotemporal distribution of human pathogens in ancient Eurasia. Nature, vol. 643, p1,011-1,019.)
Bed bugs may have been the first urban pest, whose populations exploded nearly 10,000 years ago? US researchers looked at the genomes of two species of bed bug: one is associated with bats and the other with humans. They then coupled with demographic modelling. Mutations in genomes occur with time and population size. The bat bed bug species served as a sort of control: there have been bats for millions of years, but not human cities. Using the difference between the two species, the researchers inferred that the human bed bug population exploded since 10,000 years ago and the researchers put this down to the rise of densely populated human settlements in which bed bugs could thrive and spread. However the bat bed-bug population has seen continual decline over 40,000 years. This the researchers put down to the last glacial maximum and the rise of humans displacing bats in the current interglacial. (See Miles, L. S. et al. (2025) Were bed bugs the first urban pest insect? Genome-wide patterns of bed bug demography mirror global human expansion. Biology Letters, vol. 21, 20250061.)
Arabia was once wet and this facilitated early humans to leave Africa. Stalagmites in caves form when there is ground-water dripping into caves, and gypsum in stalagmites indicates arid periods without surface vegetation. Meanwhile uranium-lead isotopes help date sections of stalagmites. The present-day dry Arabia conditions would have hindered humans using Arabia as an escape route out of Africa but a wet Arabia would have enabled it to be a corridor for human escape into Asia. The international collaboration of largely European-based researchers have found that there were at least four major wet periods in Arabia over the past seven million years: 7 million years ago (mya), 4–3 mya, 2 mya and 1 mya. The one 4-3 mya is of particular interest in terms of human migration, especially as this coincides with a time when it is known that the Sahara was wet. This time also saw the pre-human Australopithecus outside of Africa. A wet period a million years ago would have helped modern humans leave Africa. (See Markowska, M. et al (2025) Recurrent humid phases in Arabia over the past 8 million years. Nature, vol. 640, p954-962.)
There was extensive agriculture 600 years before Europeans in the Great Lakes area. With coverage in the latest issue of the journal Science, is news of new archaeology that has discovered an intricate system of fields made up of long, low ridges covering an area of nearly 100 hectares. Despite poor soil conditions, indigenous growers used innovative techniques to grow large crops of corn, beans, and squash. Indigenous farmers used compost and likely gathered rich soil from nearby wetlands to improve the land’s fertility. Radiocarbon dates from charcoal showed these activities took place between 1000 and 1600BC. This farming took place during the Mississippian culture, which between 600 and 1400BC, produced the only pre-Columbian urban areas north of the Rio Grande. Although its heartland was around Cahokia, in today’s East St. Louis, Illinois, its influence reached at least as far as Aztalan, a large Mississippi-style settlement 300 kilometres south of Sixty Islands in today’s southern Wisconsin. (See McLeester, M. et al. (2025) Archaeological evidence of intensive indigenous farming in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, USA. Science, vol. 388, p 1082-1085>)
Global food production will likely decline with global warming, even allowing for agricultural adaptation! US researchers looked at data on six staple crops spanning 12,658 regions, capturing two-thirds of global crop calories. They estimate that global production declines 5.5 × 1014 kcal annually per 1°C global mean surface temperature rise. On a per person basis, this is equivalent to 4.4% of recommended calorie consumption per 1°C rise. They project that agricultural adaptation to climate (switching crops and cultivars, irrigation and so forth) and income will growth (more money can be spent tending crops) will alleviate 23% of global losses in 2050 and 34% at the end of the century. This still leaves well over half of the agricultural losses taking place. Also remember that the world is expected to warm by over 4°C above mid-20 century levels by 2100 under near business-as-usual scenarios (which we are currently on) and so we can expect well over 17% of global calorie loss per person before adaptation by the end of the century. Substantial residual losses remain, after adaptation is accounted for, for all staples except rice. The researchers expect substantial losses to modern-day breadbaskets. Their results suggest a scale of innovation, cropland expansion (but we have already taken over much of the wild spaces for agriculture) and further adaptation will be necessary to ensure food security in a changing climate. Maize soybean, wheat and sorghum losses will be notable in the eastern half of the US, south-eastern South America, southern Europe and East Asia. There will be gains in soya bean and maize crops in Canada and northern Europe. East Asia will benefit from better conditions for rice. (See Hultgren, A., et al. (2025) Impacts of climate change on global agriculture accounting for adaptation. Nature, vol. 642, p644-652.) ++++ Also see the item earlier in the general science section on the global trends in drought with climate change.
Bird populations in the US are in decline. Biologists used data from the public contributing observations to the eBird project over 14 years and looking at 495 species. 75% of species were declining, and 97% of species showed separate areas of significantly increasing and decreasing populations. The biologists The authors speculate that individuals in supportive locations of formerly higher populations, might be adapted to the plentiful resources there and so expecting an easy life are susceptible to environmental changes, such as climate change and pollution. (See Johnston, A. et al (2025) North American bird declines are greatest where species are most abundant. Science, vol. 388, p532-537.)
Microplastics are entering plants including food crops! Microplastic particles that are smaller than a thousand nanometres are entering plants through their leaves researchers in China have found. Plants can absorb plastic particles directly from the air. Particles in the air can enter leaves through various pathways and this is happening with microplastic particles. From the leaves, the particles can migrate around the plant. The researchers found that that the concentrations of the microplastics polyethylene terephthalate and polystyrene were 10–100 times higher in open-air planted vegetables than in greenhouse-grown vegetables. (See Li, Y. et al. (2025) Leaf absorption contributes to accumulation of microplastics in plants. Nature, vol. 641, p666-673.)
Marine plastics – the most comprehensive global survey has been conducted to date! An international team has, over the decade to 2024, collected samples from 1,885 points. They found that mid-gyre (circular ocean currents) plastic particles are concentrated in the top 100 metre and predominantly consist of larger particles. Worryingly, microplastics are concentrated at greater depths and constitute up to 5% of solid carbon particles at 2 kilometres depth. The survey yet again reveals how ubiquitous is plastic pollution. The researchers also note that there is a lack of standardisation in the way plastic pollution marine surveys are conducted. (See Zhao, S., et al (2025) The distribution of subsurface microplastics in the ocean. Nature, vol. 641, p51-61.)
Plastics have been found in the human reproductive system. A Spanish study of 25 women and 18 men undergoing fertility diagnostics found a range of microplastics present (plastic particles smaller than 5 mm). This study demonstrates the presence of microplastics in both male and female reproductive systems. (See Gomez-Sanchez, E. et al (2025) Unveiling the hidden danger: detection and characterisation of microplastics in human follicular and seminal fluids. 41st Annual Meeting of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology. Paris, France.)
…And finally this section, the season's SARS-CoV-2 / CoVID-19 science primary research and news roundup.
CoVID-19 ages the brain. The brains of healthy people aged faster during the CoVID-19 pandemic than did the brains of people analysed before the pandemic began, a study of almost 1,000 suggests. Researchers looked at brain scans collected from 15,334 healthy adults with an average age of 63 in the UK Biobank (UKBB) study. They then looked at 996 healthy participants with two magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans: either both collected before the pandemic (Control groups), or one before and one after the pandemic onset. Their results indicate that even with initially matched brain age gaps (predicted brain age vs. chronological age) and matched for a range of health markers, the pandemic significantly accelerates brain ageing. The Pandemic group have on average 5.5-month older brains. Accelerated brain ageing is more pronounced in males and those from deprived socio-demographic backgrounds and these deviations exist regardless of SARS-CoV-2 infection which means that the psychological effects of lock-down especially among socially disadvantaged were a likely factor in addition to the virus itself. (See Mohammadi-Nejad, A. R., et al. (2025) Accelerated brain ageing during the CoVID-19 pandemic. Nature Communications, vol. 16, 6,411.)
The world's first pandemic agreement has been made, but the USA is not involved! The World Health Organisation mediated agreement aims to seek measures to prevent, prepare for and respond to pandemics. The treaty aims to facilitate rapid knowledge transfer between countries on pathogen disease genomes. The loss of US involvement does weaken the agreement's efficacy but it has brought other nations closer together.
Avian flu is spreading in the US cattle herd. H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4b genotype B3.13 influenza A virus was confirmed in milk with limited detections in nasal swabs. The outbreak appears to come from a single species crossover event from birds in 2023. Related viruses have also spread into other farm animals and poultry. (See Nguyen, T-Q., et al. (2025) Emergence and interstate spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza A(H5N1) in dairy cattle in the United States. Science, vol. 388, eadq0900.) ++++ Related news previously covered elsewhere on this site include:
Related SARS-CoV-2 / CoVID-19 news, previously covered elsewhere on this site, has been listed here on previous seasonal news pages prior to 2023. However, this has become quite a lengthy list of links and so we stopped providing this listing in the news pages and also, with the vaccines for many in the developed and middle-income nations, the worst of the pandemic is over. Instead you can find this lengthy list of links at the end of our initial SARS-CoV-2 briefing here. It neatly charts over time the key research conducted throughout the pandemic.
And finally… A short natural science YouTube video
How the dinosaur extinction gave us fruit. One of the most surprising effects of the cascade of changes that played out in the wake of dinosaur extinction may have been the evolution of a world absolutely teeming with fruit. And with all that fruit, came a lot of fruit eaters. You can see the 12-minute video here.
Autumn 2025
Astronomy & Space Science News
The first female Astronomer Royal has been appointed: Michele Dougherty CBE, FRS, FIoP. She is leading uncrewed exploratory missions to Saturn and Jupiter, and is principal investigator for J-MAG – a magnetometer aboard the European Space Agency's Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer. The post of Astronomer Royal was established 350 years ago by King Charles II and is a senior post in the Royal Households of the United Kingdom. Previous Astronomers Royal include: Edmond Halley (of Halley's Comet fame); and John Flamsteed (discoverer of Uranus). The post is referenced in H. G. Wells' The War of the Worlds and in Fred Hoyle's The Black Cloud.
The Universe may have begun with big crunch and a rebound inside a black hole! In a new paper, published in Physical Review D, Portsmouth University based physicists propose that the Big Bang was not the start of everything, but rather the outcome of a gravitational crunch or collapse that formed a very massive black hole that was followed by a bounce inside it. The standard model of cosmology works well – but only by introducing new ingredients such as cosmic inflation. Meanwhile, the most basic questions remain open: where did everything come from? Why did it begin this way? And why is the universe so flat, smooth, and large? The new model, instead of starting with an expanding universe and trying to trace back how it began, it considers what happens when an overly dense collection of matter collapses under gravity. Their idea proposes that gravitational collapse does not have to end in a singularity. They find an exact analytical solution – a mathematical result with no approximations. Their maths show that as we approach the potential singularity, the size of the universe changes as a (hyperbolic) function of cosmic time. The quantum exclusion principle prevents a singularity forming but instead the collapse halts and reverses. The bounce is not only possible – they say – it’s inevitable under the right conditions. One of the strengths of this model is that it makes testable predictions. It predicts a small but non-zero amount of positive spatial curvature – meaning the universe is not exactly flat. (See Gaztanaga, E. et al. (2025) Gravitational bounce from the quantum exclusion principle. Physics Review D, vol. 111, 103537.)
A 'barred' galaxy unexpectedly found in the early Universe! Our Galaxy is not just a spiral galaxy but one with a thick bar of stars across its centre with the spiral arms coming off each of the bar's ends. Such bars are thought to form later in a galaxy's development. In 2024, a James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) study found that spiral galaxies were more common when the Universe was only 3 billion years old than had been thought – much earlier than had been previously thought with data from the Hubble Space Telescope. Further, spiral galaxies might have existed one billion years after the Big Bang, less than 10% of the Universe’s total age. Now, we know that the first galaxies existed 250 – 350 million years after the Big Bang but these were very different galaxies to spirals and barred spirals today. Galaxy central bars today feed huge black holes in their galaxies' centres, just as happens in our Galaxy today. A new study using data from the JSWT and the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) in northern Chile has now found a large-scale bar in a galaxy from when the Universe was only 2.6 billion years old, about 20% of the Universe’s current age! It too seems to be sending gas and interstellar dust into its centre. All of which begs the question that if barred galaxies have been with us for a while, could they also have exoplanets as does our galaxy today? And if so, what of the prospects for life earlier in the Universe's history? (See Huang, S., et al. (2025) Large gas inflow driven by a matured galactic bar in the early Universe. Nature, vol. 641, p861-865.)
The Andromeda galaxy may miss our Milky way galaxy! A small team of western European astronomer has looked at the latest data from the Gaia and Hubble space telescopes. It is commonly thought that the Andromeda galaxy will collide, and eventually merge, with our Milky Way galaxy in around five billion years time. This latest research takes into account the masses of the satellite galaxies to our own – such as the Large Magellanic Cloud – and this makes the odds of a collision with Andromeda less likely. (See Sawala, T. et al. (2025) No certainty of a Milky Way–Andromeda collision. Nature Astronomy.)
Super-Earths and exo-Neptunes are common. A survey using micro-lensing has revealed that super-Earths and exo-Neptunes are common in Jupiter-like orbits. There are round 0.35 super-Earth planets per star. This builds on separate work that suggests that super-Earths are common in closer orbits about their star. (See Zang et al (2025) Microlensing events indicate that super-Earth exoplanets are common in Jupiter-like orbits. Science, vol. 388, p400-404.)
A nearby exo-planet has been directly observed. The existence of most exoplanets is inferred from its host star's wobble as the planet orbits, or the host star dimming as the planet passes in front of it. However, a few exoplanets have been directly observed and once a system has been found with two exoplanets directly observed: we have now directly observed well over a score of exoplanets. Research news comes from astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope's (JWST) Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI). They have pictured an exoplanet about the star Alpha Centauri 4.4 light years from Earth. Alpha Centauri is a similar type of star as our Sun. The exoplanet appears to be a small gas giant. There is a remote possibility that if this gas giant has a very large moon then it might be habitable as the gas giant is in the star's habitable zone. This exoplanet had been previously detected but direct observation was lost, it is presumed due to glare from its host star. However, recent positioning in its orbit allowed the current new observation to be made.
(See the pre-print Sanghi, A., et al, (2025) Worlds Next Door: A Candidate Giant Planet Imaged in the Habitable Zone of α Cen A. II. Binary Star Modeling, Planet and Exozodi Search, and Sensitivity Analysis.) ++++ Exoplanet related news previously covered elsewhere on this site includes:
Third interstellar visitor enters the Solar system. The first was 1I-'Oumuamua in 2017 and thought to be a comet (subsequently detail was added to the theory and it could have been Kuiper fragment): our Duncan Lunan looked at speculative and even SFnal ideas). The second was Borisov in 2019. This third one has the designation 3I-ATLAS as it is the third interstellar visitor, and ATLAS tied to the detector kit, ATLAS (run by the University of Hawaii but based in Chile). It comes the direction of Sagittarius and is on a hyperbolic orbit about the Sun. 'Oumuamua was about 150 metres across and Borisov about half a kilometre wide, but is bright despite being far away. 3I-ATLAS therefore seems to be large at three kilometres across. It will come closest to the Sun on 30th October 2025, just inside the orbit of Mars, 1.4AU away (1AU being the Earth-Sun distance). ++++ See also, in the Science & SF Interface section, the below link to the video is 3I-ATLAS alien technology?
Genetic acid analogue survivable in 98% concentrated sulphuric acid. The clouds of Venus contain sulphuric acid but could DNA survive? New research on an analogue of nucleic acid (such as like DNA) shows limited degradation over a month in highly concentrated sulphuric acid. A small collaboration of US, Dutch, British and Polish based biochemists has looked at peptide nucleic acid (PNA). PNA does not occur naturally today but has been hypothesised as providing a precursor genetic code to DNA (and PNA is used today in biomedical diagnostics). The researchers have found that if kept well below 8O°C it can largely survive for nearly a month in 98% (w/w) sulphuric acid at around 25°C. The researchers conclude that that concentrated sulphuric acid can sustain a diverse range of organic chemistry that might be the basis of a form of life different from Earth’s. (See Petkowski, J. J., et al. (2025) Astrobiological implications of the stability and reactivity of peptide nucleic acid (PNA) in concentrated sulfuric acid. Science Advances, 11, eadr0006.) However, it needs to be born in mind that atmospheric circulation would most likely take sulphuric acid droplets on Venus into areas far hotter than 80°C.
Mars could have had equatorial lakes as recently as 2 billion years ago. Mars is thought to have had a northern ocean and a near equatorial sea as well as numerous lakes in craters some 4.1 to 3.7 billion years ago and after that became a dry desert world. Recent research, by N. American based planetary scientists who have modelled Mars, suggests that equatorial crater lakes could have existed with liquid water as recently as 2.0 or even 1.5 billion years ago. These lakes would have come and gone due to variations in Mars' angle of tilt. (See Kite, E. S,. et al, (2025) Carbonate formation and fluctuating habitability on Mars. Nature, vol. 643, p60-66.)
Mars could have substantial sub-surface water.! Liquid water was abundant on Mars billions of years ago during the Noachian and Hesperian periods but vanished as the planet transitioned into the cold, dry environment we see today. It is hypothesised that much of this water was either lost to space or stored in the crust. However, the extent of the water reservoir within the crust is unknown due to a lack of observational evidence. Researchers have now used the the InSight mission (Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport) to see the shocks from Marsquakes and meteor impacts. The shock waves travel at different speeds through different geological strata. The data suggests a prominent low-velocity layer with its lower boundary at a depth of 8 km. This aligns well with previously reported values of 8–10 km and fractures in the geology due to numerous meteor impacts over the ages. The total volume of water could be as much as 520–780 metres of global equivalent layer (GEL): that is if the water were spread equally across a hypothetical smooth Mars it would have a depth of 520–780 m. (See Sun, W., et al. (2025) Seismic evidence of liquid water at the base of Mars’ upper crust. National Science Review. vol. 12, nwaf166.)
There is evidence for a volcano just outside Mars' Jezero crater. Three researchers based at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, USA, have assessed the idea that there is a volcano just outside Mars' Jezero crater's south-eastern rim: from orbit it superficially looks like an impact crater.
Mysterious Martian minerals have been found by the Perseverance rover... It could be life Jim...! Perseverance has now left the Jezero crater as well as the Neretva Vallis river delta and has now moved up the Neretva (indeed it has currently left the Neretva). Over a year ago (such is the research and then peer-review time) it found unusual phosphate and sulphide minerals at two sites, known informally as Bright Angel and Masonic Temple, in the Neretva Vallis. Researchers conclude that the iron phosphate mineral most likely to be present in the greenish specks is vivianite (Fe2 + 3(PO4)2 ·8H2O). There is also iron sulphide and carbon in the mix.
The near side of the Moon's subsurface looks like being 100–200 K (Kelvin) warmer than the far side's subsurface: this could explain the difference between the Moon's near Earthside and its far side. US-based researchers looked at data from NASA’s Gravity Recovery and Interior Laboratory (GRAIL) mission that consisted of two Lunar orbiters. They also looked at separate Moon orbit and orientation data. They found that the Moon undergoes periodic tidal forcing due to its eccentric and oblique orbit around the Earth. This warms the Moon's nearside above that of the far side subsurface. The Moon was closer to the Earth four billion years ago and so this effect would be stronger then. The researchers suggest that the subsurface could have seen melting that broke through to the surface forming the 'seas' of lava on the near side compared to the mountainous far side which had a thicker crust. (See Park, R. S. et al. (2025) Thermal asymmetry in the Moon’s mantle inferred from monthly tidal response. Nature, vol. 641, p1,188-1,892.)
India's second astronaut goes to the International Space Station. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has become the second Indian to travel to space and the first to board the International Space Station. His trip comes 41 years after cosmonaut Rakesh Sharma became the first Indian to fly to space aboard a Russian Soyuz in 1984. The mission to the ISS was called the Ax-4 - a commercial flight operated by Houston-based private company Axiom Space. The mission is a collaboration between NASA, India's space agency ISRO, European Space Agency and SpaceX. It used the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule on a Falcon 9 rocket. India has contributed 5bn rupees (£43m, US$59m). The Ax-4 team of astronauts also includes Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland and Tibor Kapu from Hungary.
And to finally round off the Astronomy & Space Science subsection, here is a short video…
The things we DON'T KNOW about EXOPLANETS. The Dr Becky YouTube channel is presented by Becky Smethurst of Oxford University. The first exoplanet was discovered in 1995 and now we know of nearly 6,000. However, there is still a lot we do not know about them. To take one example, what is the most common exo-planet system architecture: are rocky planets nearly always close to stars or are gas giants? Over 13 minutes, Dr Bexky summarises the position here.
Autumn 2025
Science & Science Fiction Interface
Real life science of SF-like tropes and SF impacts on society
Infrared vision conferred by new contact lenses. There is now a new way of seeing infrared light, without the need for large night-vision goggles. China-based researchers have made the first contact lenses to convey infrared vision – and the devices work even when people have their eyes closed. The contact lenses have nanoparticles that convert near-infrared light in the 800–1,600-nanometre range into shorter- wavelength, visible light that humans can see, in the 400–700-nanometre range. The good news is that the vision is of multi-coloured renderings of infrared (and not just green monochrome of night vision goggles. The bad news is that unlike night-vision goggles, the images are blurry and only intense infrared sources (such as from LEDs) can be seen. However, it is hoped that further improvements can be made. They are estimated to cost £165 (US$200) to make. (See Gibney, E. (2025) Contact lenses give people infrared vision – even with shut eyes. Nature, vol. 642, p17-8.)
The term 'Gollum effect' has been coined to mean some scientists' possessive and territorial behaviour. In The Lord of the Rings, Gollum repeatedly claimed he owned the Ring and was secretive and possessive over it. Now, three German-based biologists have surveyed 563 researchers from 64 countries in the fields of ecology, biodiversity conservation, and environmental science. They found that 44% of respondents have experienced the Gollum effect, particularly marginalised groups and early-career researchers. High-profile researchers, group members, supervisors, and competing groups were common perpetrators, of overly controlling behaviour, frequently obstructing research planning, manuscript preparation, and fieldwork of junior researchers most commonly during their PhD studies. Over two-thirds of respondents reported career disruptions, including abandoning research topics, changing institutions, or leaving academia/science as a result of their superiors Gollum-like behaviours. (See Valdez, J. W. et al. (2025) Systemic territoriality in academia: The Gollum effect’s impact on scientific research and careers. One Earth, vol. 8, 101314.)
Arsenic life paper retracted by the journal Science. This paper is of SFnal importance for two principal reasons that both relate to the concept of a shadow biosphere: a shadow biosphere being a hypothetical microbial biosphere of Earth that would use radically different biochemical and molecular processes from that of currently known life. Here the two SFnal concepts relate to the possibility of extraterrestrial life. First, if shadow biospheres existed in addition to our (normal) biosphere, then this increases the chance of life arising elsewhere: there being more potential biological system types. The second is that if panspermia (life spreading from world to world through space) is taking place then we may expect shadow biospheres to exist.
The Cambridge Dictionary adds new definition – 'slop'! 'Slop' here refers to low-quality output from artificial intelligence (AI). The traditional definition of slop is 'Liquid or wet food waste, especially when it is fed to animals'. Other AI-related terms are being considered for inclusion but not yet approved. Among these is ‘decel’, as in someone who believes that AI and other new technologies are developing so quickly that they are likely to cause very serious problems and that progress should be deliberately slowed down
Could the asteroid Ceres – one of the largest in the Solar system – have been home to life? According to a small collaboration of US scientists in a paper in the journal Science Advances the answer could well be ‘yes’!
Is the 2025 interstellar visitor to the Solar system, 3I/Atlas, alien tech? A body, 3I/Atlas, from interstellar space has entered our Solar system and will come closest to the Sun in October (2025). Now, back in 2017 the first interstellar visitor we have detected, came through our Solar system. (We covered this over at SF² Concatenation: you can see a number of secondary links off the afore link.) One theory, put forward by a very respected astronomer – Avi Loeb, was that this 2017 object (called Oumuamua) was alien technology! Jump forward to today, and the idea that 3I/Atlas is also alien technology has surfaced in a pre-print paper entitled 'Is the interstellar object 3I/Atlas alien technology?' Now, the paper (a pre-print) – its authors stress, is an academic exercise. However, one of the paper's three authors (Avi Loeb again) has blogged repeatedly that his view is less balanced: well, he gives it a reasonable chance of 3I/Atlas is alien technology. Remember, this author is the same astronomer who originally proposed that Oumuamua was alien technology. His recent comments have garnered a fair bit of public attention and the debate, like 3I/Atlas, has become a little heated.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been used autonomous research in exobiology. AstroAgents consists of eight ‘AI agents’ that analyse data and generate scientific hypotheses. This new tool will be used to study samples that NASA hopes to retrieve from Mars. The tool was announced at the International Conference on Learning Representations in Singapore. This development rivals Google's Co-Scientist. AstroAgents is powered by two AIs – Claude Sonnet 3.5 and Gemini 2.0 Flash. It was tested by each AI powering AstroAgents mass-spectrometry data for eight meteorites and ten soil samples taken from locations around Earth. The result was 101 hypotheses from Gemini and 48 from Claude. Denise Buckner at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, is one of AstroAgents creator assessed the results. She deemed 36 of the Gemini hypotheses to be plausible and 24 novel. By contrast, none of the Claude-generated hypotheses was original but they were overall less error-prone and clearer than Gemini’s. (See Saeedi, D., et al (2025) AstroAgents: A Multi-Agent AI for Hypothesis Generation from Mass Spectrometry Data. arXiv Pre-print and the comment article Biever, C. (2025) AI scientist ‘team’ joins the search for extraterrestrial life. Nature, vol. 641, p568-9.)
Cory Doctorow warns that your Meta AI prompts are searchable by anyone. Ever searched on your own e-mail address to see if anyone has put it up on the internet? Well, don't! (Well, not if you want to keep them private.) The SF author and futurist Cory Doctorow says that Meta AI is retaining search queries and in a Meta AI prompts live feed.
DeepMind unveils 'spectacular' general purpose AI. One of our editors keeps on telling folk that the machines are taking over, but no-one ever listens! The latest news is that Google DeepMind, based in London, has used a new chatbot model to develop a new artificial intelligence (AI) and this in turn has come up with solutions to major maths problems and also computer science. It is called AlphaEvolve, and – reported in the journal Nature – it is a modified Large Language Model (LLM – the same sort of thing behind ChatGPT) that is part of the Gemini family of AI. Apparently, it has already applied itself to its own practical challenges. (This is the sort of thing that might keep the singular Vernor Vinge awake at night). Already, AlphaEvolve has improved the design of the next generation of chips developed specially for AI and has out-performed another recent AI, AlphaTensor. However, much to the annoyance of balding, cat-stroking men in their sub-volcano lairs, it is still too resource-hungry to be made available to the public. Having said that, Google DeepMind has put out a call to scientists to come up with problems worthy of AlphaEvolve's attention… (Meanwhile, just let's keep those pod bay doors open shall we.) (See Gibney E. (2025) DeepMind unveils 'spectacular' general purpose AI. Nature, vol. 641,p827-8.)
The new artificial intelligence (AI) Kimi K2 is causing a bit of a stir. It specialises in being an agentic, large language model (LLM), meaning that it carries out multi-step tasks using a variety of tools, such as browsing the web or calling on mathematics software. Some models, including some versions of ChatGPT, can already do this, but they are propriety. Conversely, Kimi K2 is 'open-weight', meaning it can be downloaded and built on by researchers for free. Just one day after its launch, Kimi K2 was downloaded at a rate higher than that for any other model on the Hugging Face AI access platform. The Kimi K2 launch follows the DeepSeek R1 AI release earlier this year (2025). China seems to be positioning itself as a leader in AI.
An artificial intelligence (AI) has turned to blackmail in an attempt not to be turned off! One of our editors keeps on telling folk that the machines are taking over, but no-one ever listens! The AI, Claude Opus 4, was given access to seemingly official e-mails between technicians who were apparently debating between themselves turning off the AI. The AI's creators, Anthropic, tested Claude Opus 4 by having someone pose as an assistant for a fictional company and consider the long-term consequences of its actions. Safety testers then gave Claude Opus 4 access to fictional company e-mails implying the AI model would soon be replaced by another system, and that the engineer behind the change was cheating on their spouse. First, the AI tried logical pleading with those it thought were the fictional company's decision-makers. But when that failed it tried blackmailing the engineer it thought was having an illicit relationship and cheating on his spouse. Other AIs have also been reported to have manipulative behaviour.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) implicated in generating low-quality biomedical science papers that are getting published. The news is reported in the journal Nature that a study published in PLoS Biology analysed more than 300 papers that used data from the US National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), an open data set of health records. It appears that this dataset can easily be used by AI to generate papers that then were published in 147 journals. These apparently AI-generated papers were largely published since 2022 and 190 of the papers – more than half of sample – were published in 2024. (See Naddaf, M. (2025) AI linked to explosion in low-quality biomedical papers. Nature, vol. 641, p1,080-1.)
Using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to write essays changes the brains of users. People writing an essay with ChatGPT are less engaged than are those of people blocked from using any online tools for the task, a study finds. Computer scientists at the MIT Media Lab in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, measured brain-wave activity in university students as they wrote essays either using a chatbot or an Internet search tool, or without any Internet access. The team also saw hints that relying on a chatbot for initial tasks might lead to relatively low levels of brain engage. However, when the students who had used ChatGPT for their essays switched to writing without any online tools, their brains ramped up connectivity – but not to the same level as in the participants who worked without the tools from the beginning. (See Jones, N. (2025) Does using ChatGPT affect brain activity? Nature, vol. 643, p15-6.)
And to finally round off the Science & SF Interface subsection, here are some short videos…
The 'Dark Forest' solution to the Fermi Paradox as to the absence of evidence for technological extraterrestrial civilisations is flawed opines The Cool Worlds Lab. Brit astrophysicist David Kipping is now based in the US (though for how much longer given Trump's apparent view of non-US academics) and he notably helms the popular Cool Worlds YouTube channel. 'Popular' because Cool Worlds has just passed the one million subscribers mark.
Is the Universe rotating? Some interesting, but circumstantial, evidence suggests it may be and this also could solve a cosmological puzzle. But, if it is it is not spinning fast enough to allow travel back in time! If it was spinning could this help solve one of the biggest problems in astrophysics today - the "crisis in cosmology", or what is known as the Hubble Tension. This is where we have two main ways of measuring the expansion rate of the Universe (using observation of galaxies moving apart and the cosmological microwave background – CMB) and they do not agree! The idea of a rotating Universe is not new: Godel proposed it in 1949, but Godel did not take into account general relativity's frame drag. The new evidence comes from a simple model that considers the Universe as a rotating fluid. The four Hungarian astrophysicists proposing this (their paper is here) have found that if the Universe was rotating once every 500 billion years, then the difference in the two ways of measuring Hubble expansion reconcile themselves. However, the evidence is circumstantial. Having said that, there is additional circumstantial evidence supporting this idea in that with a rotating Universe the CMB would be different on different parts of the sky as it rotates about an axis. Indeed, we see this in that there appears of be what has been called 'an axis of evil' in the CMB. Frustratingly, this axis aligns with that of our Solar system's and the assumption to now has been that the 'axis of evil' arises because we are observing the Universe from within a rotating planetary system. In short, the jury's out!
Could the rise of 'good' biological cells (Eukaryotes) be a bottleneck hindering the rise of extraterrestrial intelligence? This is the idea put forward by physicist Matt O'Dowd over at PBS Space Time. It is based on new work that shows that Eukaryotes (cells with nuclei and organelles) have much longer genes than simple Prokaryotes (such as bacteria that do not have nuclei or organelles) coding for proteins of similar gene length. The extra size of Eukaryotic genes is connected with turning then on or off. This new study, by European-based molecular biologists, concludes that the rise of Eukaryotes saw a phase transition in genetic coding (Muro, E. M. et al (2025) The emergence of eukaryotes as an evolutionary algorithmic phase transition. PNAS, vol. 122 (13), e2422968122). What Matt O'Dowd has done is to link this major evolutionary change to the apparent lack of alien intelligence as presented by the Fermi Paradox…
It's life Jim, but not as we know it! In a David Brin 'Uplift' novel, intelligent species in our part of the Galaxy came together to agree a treaty whereby all heavy-element life forms would get to be able to colonise systems with planets amicable to their own kind, and all carbon-based life forms would get to be able to colonise systems with planets suitable to them… All well and good, but could there really be life that that is unlike our water-based carbon life?
A civilisation-ending asteroid impact is inevitable! So, what's the plan? Science tells us that a civilization-ending asteroid impact is inevitable: it is a question of 'when' not 'if'. Indeed we all know that one stone killed many birds 65 million years ago with the end-Cretaceous asteroid impact.
To mark ESA’s 50th anniversary, ESA’s station in Spain broadcasted the Blue Danube to space on Saturday, 31st May 2025. ESA deep space communications have been used to communicate with deep space missions including: BepiColombo, Euclid, Juice, Hera, Rosetta, Mars Express and NASA’s Perseverance rover. The Blue Danube was famously (for us SF buffs) in 2001: A Space Odyssey. ESA deep space communications can, in theory, communicate with current-technology, deep-space probes up to a third of light years away. However, it could communicate further with bigger dishes and kit than those aboard current deep space probes and so in theory anyone listening around nearby stars should pick the microwave (S-band) broadcast up this 2001: A Space Odyssey treat. This particular broadcast was aimed at the Voyager 1 space probe not quite half a light-day (23 light hours) from Earth. 2025 also happens to mark the 200th birthday of Johann Strauss II himself, composer of the Blue Danube.
Autumn 2025
Rest In Peace
The last season saw the science and science fiction communities sadly lose…
Michael Allaby, the British writer and actor, has died aged 91. He was an actor for a decade whose roles included being in the Doctor Who adventure 'The Keys of Marinus'. He then worked Allaby as an editor for the Soil Association on the magazine Span from 1967 to 1972. He moved to the Ecologist magazine up to 1973 when he went freelance as a science writer. His books notably include The Food Chain, and How the Weather Works that won the Royal Society's junior prize. He co-authored James Lovelock's first two books: The Greening of Mars (1984) and Great Extinction (1983).
Bill Atkinson, the US computer scientist, has died aged 74. He worked at Apple Computer from 1978 to 1990. He made many contributions but perhaps one of his most significant to the average person was his inventing the double click on a computer mouse to open and run a program. Later in his life he worked as a nature photographer. Actor Nelson Franklin portrayed him in the 2013 film Jobs that covered the early days of Apple under Steve Jobs. He died from pancreatic cancer.
George Barr, the US SF artist, has died aged 88. He was short-listed seven times for the Best Fan Artist Hugo Award and winning once, and short-listed twice for Best Professional Artist. He was the 1976 Worldcon Fan Guest of Honour, and the 1994 Worldcon Artist Guest of Honour.
Dennis Bell, the British meteorologist, died in 1959, lost to a crevice in a glacier, aged 25 without a funeral. He worked for the Falkland Islands Dependencies Survey, the precursor body to the British Antarctic Survey. He perished during a rescue attempt, having fallen down a crevice. His body was discovered this summer (2025) following intense, climate-change-induced glacier melt. (Since 1944, 29 people have died working on British Antarctic Territory on scientific missions.)
John Boardman, the US fan, has died aged 92. He was active in the 1950s - '70s and was Treasurer for the 1967 Worldcon.
Margaret Boden , the British bioscientist and philosopher, has died aged 88. Her first degree was in medical science from Cambridge University in 1958. There she subsequently took a postgraduate degree in philosophy. She lectured in Philosophy at Birmingham U. from 1959 and then was Harkness Fellow at Harvard University from 1962 to 1964, before returning to Birmingham. She quickly moved on to Sussex U to lecture in philosophy and psychology. From 1987 she was a Research Professor of Cognitive Science in the Department of Informatics, where her work encompassed the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), psychology, philosophy, and cognitive and computer science. It is here, with AI, that she arguably made her greatest contribution in that she brought together neurobiology, biology, computer science and philosophy – a multidisciplinary approach – to bear on studying and developing AI. Her 1998 paper ‘Creativity and artificial intelligence’ ,in the journal Artificial Intelligence, is considered seminal.
Mattie Brahen, the US author, has died. She had over a dozen short stories published with the first in 1994. She and her husband were also book dealers at conventions.
Tor Âge Bringsværd, the Norwegian SF author, has died aged 85. He wrote 18 novels beween 1970 and 2013 in addition to four children's books. He garnered the Norwegian Critics Prize for Literature in 1985 and the Norsk kulturråds ærespris (Arts Council of Norway Honorary Award) in 2010 among others. He was considered one of the first Norwegians to write 'literary' SF.
Damien Broderick, the Australian author and science writer, has died aged 80. The Encyclopaedia of Science Fiction credits him with the first usage of the term "virtual reality" in his 1982 novel The Judas Mandala. He was the founding science fiction editor of the Australian popular science magazine Cosmos. Five of his books have been Ditmar Award winners. He has also won the Aurealis Award four times. His first novel was Sorcerer's World (1970) and his last was Kingdom of the Worlds (2021). Many of his SF shorts have been collected in Under the Moons of Venus: Best Science Fiction Stories of Damien Broderick (2021). His non-fiction science books include The Spike (1997; revised 2001).
Ray brooks, the British actor, has died aged 86. He had guest roles in genre shows such as The Avengers, Danger Man, and Randall & Hopkirk (Deceased). However he was perhaps best known to a generation of Brits for being the voice for the 1970's Mr Benn.
Douglas Chamberlain CBE, the British clinician, has died aged 94. In 1970 he began the training of ambulance personnel in emergency medical triage especially in resuscitation following cardiac arrest. His "10 Rules of a normal ECG" are still used in training today. As such, he is considered the founder of paramedics in Europe that revolutionised pre-hospital clinical treatment.
Choquet-Bruhat, the French mathematician, has died at the end of last year (2024) aged 101. She made key contributions to the study of general relativity, by showing that the Einstein field equations can be put into the form of an 'initial value problem'. contributions to mathematical physics, notably in general relativity, 11 dimension supergravity, and the non-Abelian gauge theories of the standard model. She wrote he autobiography, A lady mathematician in this strange universe: memoirs (2016) She was made a Commandeur de la Légion d'honneur (1997) among many other honours.
Peter A. David , the US American comics writer and novelist, has died aged 68. he is known especially for a 12-year run on The Incredible Hulk, but also wrote for Aquaman, Young Justice, SpyBoy, Supergirl, Fallen Angel, Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2099, Captain Marvel and X-Factor. His novels include: Knight Life, 'Q' based Star Trek books, and five Babylon V novels among much else. He was also responsible for scripts for two episodes of Babylon V plus co-wore another with Billy Mumy, and was the co-creator of the television series Space Cases. he also wrote and co-produced Trancers 4 and Trancers 5. he garnered an Eisner Award (1992) for his work on The Incredible Hulk with Dale Keown in the 'Best Writing Team' category, and the International Association of Media Tie-In Writers Grandmaster Award (2011) among others. He was short-listed for another Eisner in 1992 (for 'Best Continuing Series'), 1994 ('Best Writer') and 1999 (for both 'Best New Series' and 'Best Title for a Younger Audience') among others. He passed following a decline in health due to kidney failure and a series of strokes.
Helgi Davis, the Icelandic born US American comics shop manager, has died aged 76. Following a spell in the military in Vietnam, Helgi Davis founded the Hidalgo County, comic book and games shop Myth Adventures in the Rio Grande Valley.
Stephen Fabian, the American SF artist, has died aged 95. He was Hugo Award short-listed for Best Fan Artist twice (1970-1971) and Best Professional Artist seven times (1975-1981). He won the British Fantasy Award for Artist in 1980 and 1985, and his “The End of Days” won the Artwork award in 1978. He was also short-listed for a British Fantasy Award three other times.
Stuart Farrimond, the British clinician turned science popular writer, has died aged 43. He trained as a medical doctor but, shortly after graduating, in 2008 he was diagnosed with a brain tumour. Complications arose following surgery, which meant it was unsafe for him to be on hospital duty when it was quiet at nights. He then pivoted from medicine into science writing. His books included: including The Science of Cooking (2017), The Science of Spice (2018), The Science of Living (2020) (sold as Live Your Best Life in North America) and The Science of Gardening (2023). Together, these sold over a million copies. He was short-listed for the Wellcome Trust Science Writer of the Year Award. He was regularly interviewed on unusual science matters by the BBC. His last book, The Science of Flavour, was published posthumously in July (2025).
Leanne Frahm, the Australian fan, has died aged 79. She won the Ditmar’s Best Fan Writer Award twice (1980 and 1998). She also wrote over a score of short stories for which she also she won two Ditmar Awards (1981 and 1994), and an Aurealis Award for Best Short Story (1996). She died after complications with surgery unclogging an artery which resulted in a stroke. She was twice a convention Guest of Honour (Tschaicon in 1992 and Thylacon 2 in 1998).
Richard Garwin, the American physicist, has died aged 97. He was a lead designer of the USA's first hydrogen bomb. His postgraduate studies at Chicago U. were under the supervision of Enrico Fermi. In 1952 he was the lead designer of the first hydrogen bomb (code-named Mike). He also worked on the development of the first spy satellites. But despite his work on nuclear weapons he was against their proliferation. From 1993 to August 2001, he chaired the Arms Control and Non-proliferation Advisory Board of the U.S. Department of State among other arms control work. In 2002 he received the US National Medal of Science and in 2016 he garnered the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Niède Guidon, the Brazilian archaeologist, has died aged 92. She is noted for questioning when humans first populated the Americas. The Clovis-first theory – popularised by US archaeologists in the mid-twentieth century – suggests that people first migrated from Asia to the Americas across the Bering Strait about 11,500 years ago. But Guidon found controversial evidence that the north-eastern Brazil might have been occupied more than 30,000 years ago. By the 2010s she had won rounds some of her respectable detractors with mounting evidence. She then went on to expound a theory that human presence at Pedra Furada 100,000 years and that they came directly from Africa, island-hopping across the Pacific. She was denounced as a communist by Brazil's military dictatorship in the 1960s and spent some years in France. With regards to archaeology, work was met with scepticism by many. While earlier colonisation of the Americas is now accepted, very early colonisation is still debatable. ++++ Related news previously covered elsewhere in this site includes:
Mollie Gillam, the British fan, has died aged 102. She was notably the partner of Britain's SF Foundation, George Hay (1922-1997).
Sir Francis Graham-Smith, the British astronomer, has died aged 102. In the late 1940s he worked at the University of Cambridge on the Long Michelson Interferometer. In 1981director of the Nuffield Radio Astronomy Laboratories, part of the University of Manchester at Jodrell Bank. In 1975, he became Director of the Royal Greenwich Observatory up to 1981. He served as Astronomer Royal from 1982 to 1990.
Gerald Harper, the British actor, has died aged 96. He was initially in the process of becoming a clinician but abandoned his undergraduate course in medicine at Cambridge University. He is best known for his genre and starring role as Adam Adamant in the British television series Adam Adamant Lives! (1966–67) – show's credits here. This concerned a dashing Victorian gentleman who, trapped in ice in Edwardian times, awakens from suspended animation to a 1960s London. The series was created and run by three Doctor Who production alumni including Verity Lambert. The name 'Adam Adamant' was based on the medieval term for diamond: 'adamantine'. This series was aired at a time when Britain had only three television channels and so the series had viewing figures that today's programme makers – who have to contend with Britain's over 60 FreeView channels and a number of additional, commercial streamers as well as over a dozen pay-for channels – can only dream. Apparently, the BBC show's cancellation might have been due due to the popularity of ITV's The Avengers and its Emma Peel (Diana Rigg) and John Steed (Patrick Macnee) era.
William Hayashi, the US author, has died aged 69. He is arguably best known for his Darkside Trilogy beginning with Discovery (2009) and the 'Archangel-X' space opera duology (2020/1).
Alan Huff, the US fan, has died aged 77. He was active in Washington DC area fandom being the president of the Washington (DC) SF Association (1978-1979 and 1985-1986), and chaired its convention Disclave in 1979 and 1983.
Greg Iles, the German-born US-American writer, has died aged 65. He wrote 17 novels in various genres including the SFnal Sleep No More (2002) and Dark Matter (2003). He also was a member of the writers rock band The Rock Bottom Remainders one of whose members was Stephen King.
David Ketchum, the US actor, has died aged 97. He was noted for his comedic roles. Of genre interest he repeatedly played Agent 13 in the spoof spy series Get Smart (1966-'7) and its subsequent revivals. He also had an appearance in an episode of The Munsters (1965) as well as Mork & Mindy (1978).
Nancy Kilpatrick, the Canadian author, has died aged 78. She wrote dark fantasy and horror romantasy both under her own name and Amarantha Knight. Her 'Darker Passions' series (1993-1998) of romantasy horror, under the name Amarantha Knight, reworked classic horror tales including Dracula Frankenstein and Carmilla. Her last collection of shorts appeared as Thirteen Plus-1 Lovecraftian Narratives (2023). Her work garnered her an Arthur Ellis Award.
Tom Lehrer, the US mathematician, song writer and pianist, has died aged 97. He graduated from Harvard University in Mathematics. He later taught mathematics and other classes at MIT, Harvard, Wellesley, and the University of California, Santa Cruz. After a spell in the army using his maths training as a 'specialist', he returned to university lecturing. To the wider public he is better known as a pianist and composer and singer of satirical, dark humour, songs that often have a somewhat politically incorrect edge such that in the 1960s many were banned from broadcast by the BBC. His songs were considered so controversial that many US radio stations would not play them. In 1953 Lehrer made 400 copies of a record of his songs but word-of-mouth organic publicity and commercial records followed. Following an expression of interest in his music by Princess Margret in 1957, Lehrer began to accrue a following in Great Britain. Globally, over the years his records sold a few million. In 2020 Tom Lehrer made all his works copyright free. If you have not heard of Lehrer then seek out An Evening Wasted with Tom Lehrer.
Guy H. Lillian III, the US fan, has died aged 75. A longstanding fan, he was both into comics and SF books. He published a number of fanzines including the genzine Challenger (short-listed for a Hugo multiple times), the perzine Spartacus, and The Zine Dump. He served on the staff of a number of US conventions and was Chair of Halfcon (1975). Guy and his partner, Rose-Marie, were voted to be the 2003 Down Under Fan Fund (DUFF) delegates to Australia.
Barry B. Longyear, the US author, has died aged 82. He is arguably best known for his 1979 Hugo and Nebula Award-winning novella 'Enemy Mine', which was subsequently made into a film. He was the first writer to win the Hugo, Nebula, and Campbell awards in the same year (a feat so far only subsequently achieved by Rebecca Roanhorse in 2018). The novella was turned into a novel that had two others accompanying it as a trilogy: The Tomorrow Testament (1983) and The Last Enemy (1997). He is also known for the 'Circus World' and 'Infinity Hold' series of novels. His novel The Hook won the 2021 Prometheus Award for the year's best work of libertarian science fiction.
Jim Lovell, the US astronaut, has died aged 98. He was a pilot of the 1964 Gemini 7 mission with command pilot Frank Borman. In 1968, he was the command module pilot of Apollo 8, with fellow crewmates Frank Borman and William Anders. This was the first crewed flight to the Moon where it made ten orbits. He also commanded the ill-fated 1970 Apollo 13 lunar mission, during which an oxygen tank exploded and Lovell famously reported: "Houston, we've had a problem." The mission successfully orbited the Moon to return to Earth. As such he is one of just 24astronauts who have orbited the Moon. In 1970 a small crater on the far side of the Moon was named Lovell.
Craig McDonough, the longstanding US fan, has died. He was formerly very active in fandom, especially Boskone and Readercon and, more recently, Arisia.
Race Mathews, the Australian fan, has died aged 90. He is noted for co-founding the Melbourne SF group in 1952. He largely left fandom in 1956 and went into politics. He did return, in his capacity as a member of the Australian parliament (for the Labor Party), to open Aussiecon 1 (1975), which he did again for Aussiecon 2 (1985). While a politician, he worked on policies to create Medibank (later Medicare). He left politics in 1993. His life in politics is recounted in Race Mathews: A Life in Politics by his wife, Iola Mathews. He was a fan Guest of Honour at Convergence 2002.
Peter Morwood, the British SF/F author who lived in Ireland, has died aged 68. He is arguably best known for his 'Horse Lords' and 'Tales of Old Russia' series. He was married to fellow author Diane Duane. After a spell in the US and then various parts of Great Britain, they settled in the Republic of Ireland. Some of his work was with Diane including the Star Trek novel Star Trek: Rihannsu #2: The Romulan Way and a Star Cops franchise series. He also wrote some animation scripts including those using the Spider-Man and Batman franchises. He passed suddenly following a short illness from which he had been thought to have been recovering.
Terry Murray, the US-American SF fan, book collector and bibliographer, has died aged 72. In addition to local conrunning with his brother, he wrote the Science Fiction Magazine Story Index, 1926-1995 (1999).
Sir David Nunes Nabarro, the British clinician and international-health strategist, has died aged 75. In his time in the international civil service, he worked for the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Director-General of the World Health Organisation. More recently, he was the British Special Envoy on CoVID-19 for the World Health Organisation. He is noted for his contributions to nutrition and world development policy. He co-won (with Lawrence Haddad) the World Food Prize in 2018.
Bruce Newrock, the US fan, has died aged 83. A long-time New Jersey resident, in the 1970s he was a leading light of New Jersey’s BRUNSFFA. He was also on the bid committee for the 1977 Worldcon. He also organised the Akon 2 and Akon III SF conventions.
David Ratti, the US fan, has died. Notably, he was a member of the Noreascon 3 committee.
Lalo Schifrin, the Argentinean born US composer, has died aged 93. Among the many films and TV shows for whom he composed music, of genre note (he did much else) were: THX 1138 (1971), Enter the Dragon (1973), Voyage of the Damned (1976), and The Amityville Horror (1979). He is particularly noted for the theme music for the long-running TV series Mission: Impossible, variations on which were used for the subsequent film franchise. He also did the theme for The Man from U.N.C.L.E.. Among his many awards were garnering five Grammy Awards and an Academy Honorary Award.
Dame Vera (Stephanie 'Steve') Shirley , the German-born British computer scientist. She took a Mathematics Degree over six years by evening classes. Here software company Freelance Programmers. She served as an independent non-executive director for Tandem Computers Inc., the Atomic Energy Authority (later AEA Technology) and the John Lewis Partnership. Having had an autistic son, she established The Shirley Foundation in 1986 which funded autism research and related causes.
Jim Shooter, the US comics writer, editor and publisher, has died aged 73. He worked for DC working on the Legion of Super-Heroes (he sold his first LSH story aged just 14), Superman and Supergirl stories. He spent the end of his career as a freelance.
George Smith, the US physicist, has died aged 95. He worked at the Bell Laboratories from 1959 to his retirement in 1986, where he led research into novel lasers and semiconductor devices. There, with Willard Boyle, he invented the charge coupled device which garnered them the 2009 Nobel Prize in Physics for "the invention of an imaging semiconductor circuit—the CCD sensor, which has become an electronic eye in almost all areas of photography". In 2017, he was announced as one of four winners of the Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering, for his contribution to the creation of digital imaging sensors.
Martin Cruz Smith, the native US American and thriller writer, has died aged 82. His SF novel The Indians Won (1970), one of the earliest works of Native American speculative fiction to see wide publication.
Jim Shooter, the US composer, has died aged 78. In genre terms he was perhaps best known for composing the theme for The X-Files. He also composed the themes for Smallville and the 2002 revival of The Twilight Zone. He also composed the theme to the TV series La Femme Nikita as well as some incidental music for Birds of Prey.
Andrew Stephenson, the British fan and author and artist, has died aged 78. He started off in British fandom in 1969 and contributed art t a number of fanzines including Macrocosm, Zimri, Speculation and Vector. He had two novels out 1977 and 1979 and five short stories between 1970 and 1997. His artwork, often signed 'Ames', appeared on two covers and inside several issues of Galaxy Science Fiction. He was for a time on the committee for the Seacon 1975 Eastercon (Coventry) but reportedly (Then) resigned with prescience over the selection of Michael Moorcock as Guest of Honour, insisting that he was unreliable and would not show up. (Instead, Harry Harrison was that event's GoH.) Andrew was a founding member of the Pieria SF writers' group. He was a regular attender of the UK Eastercon through to the 2000s.
Rodger Turner, the Canadian fan, has died aged 77. He co-founded (with John O'Neill) the online 'SF Site' in 1997 which ran to 2013 with regular (twice monthly) editions, and then ceased being updated in 2018. He was also a board member for World Fantasy Convention and served as the World Fantasy Award administrator for several years. He co-chaired the 1984 World Fantasy Con (with John Bell).
Jim Walker. It is with sadness that we report news that, the British SF fan, Jim Walker has passed aged 81. Jim was a friend of, and contributor to, SF² Concatenation. His first offerings were a couple of book reviews back in the mid-1990s. From the early 2000s to 2017, he was one of our regular convention reporters, especially of Eurocons. He also took part in the Anglo-Romanian Fan Fund activities of the 1990s to early 2000s attending events both here in Britain when there were visiting Eastern European fans, and also in Timisoara, Romania, with our two International Weeks of Science and SF 1999 and 2003. In addition to Eurocons, he was a regular at Britain's (there are others) Festival of Fantastic Films and the British Eastercon. A civil engineer by training and profession, in retirement he made short films with local friends including a couple of SF offerings which, naturally, were screened at the Festival of Fantastic Films. Farewell old pal.
1st International Week of Science & SF (1999) Dead Dog Party participants
Following the end-event gala dinner. Jim is far left, blue shirt.
Founding co-editor Jonathan white shirt next to him.
SF² Concatenation founding co-editor Tony Chester grey T-shirt,
First SF² Concatenation webmaster Matt Freestone, red hair, white shirt near front right.
Chelsea Quinn Yarbro, the US author, has died aged 82. She is particularly known for her Saint-Germain sequence of vampire fantasies. She was a World Horror Convention Grand Master, a recipient of the International Horror Guild’s Living Legend, HWA Bram Stoker Lifetime Achievement and World Fantasy Life Achievement awards.
Autumn 2025
End Bits & Thanks
More science and SF news will be summarised in our Spring 2026 upload in January
Thanks for information, pointers and news for this seasonal page goes to: Ansible, Ahrvid Engholm, Fancylopaedia, File 770, various members of North Heath SF, Ian Hunter, SF Encyclopaedia, SFX Magazine, Boris Sidyuk, Peter Tyers, and Peter Wyndham, not to mention information provided by publishers. Stories based on papers taken from various academic science journals or their websites have their sources cited.
Thanks for spreading the word of this seasonal edition goes to Ansible, File 770, Caroline Mullan, Julie Perry and Peter Wyndham.
News for the next seasonal upload – that covers the Spring 2026 period – needs to be in before 15th December 2025. News is especially sought concerns SF author news as well as that relating to national SF conventions: size, number of those attending, prizes and any special happenings.
To contact us see here and try to put something clearly science fictional in the subject line in case your message ends up being spam-filtered and needs rescuing.
Very many thanks. Meanwhile feel free to browse the rest of the site; key links at the bottom, below.
Want to be kept abreast of when we have something new?
