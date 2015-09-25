Science Fiction News
& Recent Science Review for the
Autumn 2025

(N.B. Our seasons relate to the northern hemisphere 'academic year'.)

This SF & science news page builds on the
seasonal science fiction news previously posted.
Autumn 2025

Editorial Comment & Staff Stuff

 

 

EDITORIAL COMMENT

Out thoughts are with Becky Smethurst.  She is an astrophysicist based at Oxford University that we know a number of our regulars follow her YouTube channel, Dr Becky.  She discovered a lump and has had surgery.  We wish her well and pass on her message that if you find anything suspicious do not wait. She, herself, waited a week and with what she now knows, this is too long.  So, if you find anything then visit your General Practitioner clinician straight away.

 

STAFF STUFF

Jim Walker.  It is with sadness that we report news that the British SF fan Jim Walker has passed. He was a long-time, past contributor to SF² Concatenation and friend to a number of us.  We have his obituary in our R.I.P. section below.

 

Arthur Chappell is standing down.  After well over a decade on our book review panel, Arthur is standing down.  We thank him for his contributions and wish him well with his book writing.
          Meanwhile, we have a new book reviewer, Nic, starting this coming review period who at the moment is just going to give the review game a try out.

Elsewhere this issue…
Aside from this seasonal news page, elsewhere this issue (vol. 35 (5) Autumn 2025) we have stand-alone items on:-

          Plus over forty (40!) SF/F/H standalone fiction book and non-fiction SF and popular science book reviews.  Hopefully something here for every science type who is into SF in this our 38th year. For full details of the latest contents see our What's New page.

 

Autumn 2025

Key SF News & SF Awards

 

The 2025 Hugo Awards were announced at this year's Worldcon in Seattle.  The most popular categories were: Best Novel, Best Novella, Best Short Story and Best Dramatic Presentation Long Form. These each attracted the attention of over 60% of those Worldcon (WSFS) members (nearly 2,000) who voted. Conversely, other categories attracted less and you can go to thehugoawards.org for their details.  This year the least popular categories included among others: Best Editor Long Form (there are few eligible editors in this category and even fewer editors that have not garnered a Hugo before), Best Graphic Story or Comic, Best Game or Interactive Media, Best Fanzine, and Best Poem.
          This year, 1,338 valid final ballots were received, which was down on 3,436 last year (Glasgow, 2024), 1,674 ballots (Chengdu, 2023) and 3,587 valid ballots received when the Worldcon was last (2014) in Britain.
          Once again we are not listing all the results but only those categories of likely interest to the broader SF community (few, outside of the Worldcon community will know who editors, fans, artists, etc are, but they will likely have heard of best-selling novels, films, TV programmes).
          The principal category Hugo wins this year were:-
          Best Novel: The Tainted Cup by Robert Jackson Bennett
          Best Novella: Thornhedge by T. Kingfisher
          Best Novella: The Tusks of Extinction by Ray Nayler
          Best (Book) Series: 'Between Earth and Sky' by Rebecca Roanhorse
          Best Short Story: 'Stitched to Skin Like Family Is' by Nghi Vo
          Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form: Dune: Part Two
          Other category win information (those other categories) can be found at thehugoawards.orgLast year's principal category Hugo winners here.

The 2025 British SF Awards have been announced.  The BSFA Awards announcement were made at this year's British Eastercon in Belfast. The winners were:
Best Novel: Three Eight One by Aliya Whiteley (Alien Clay removed from the ballot by request from its author)
Best Short Fiction: “Why Don’t We Just Kill the Kid in the Omelas Hole” by Isabel J. Kim
Best Shorter Fiction: Saturation Point by Adrian Tchaikovsky
Best Audio Fiction: "The Personal Touch" by Rick Danforth
Best Artwork: Cover of Nova Scotia Vol 2 art by Jenni Coutts
Best Collection (sic): Punks4Palestine: An Anthology of Hopeful SciFi for an Uncertain Future edited by Jasen Bacon
Best Non-Fiction (Long): Track Changes by Abigail Nussbaum
Best Short Non-Fiction: "Why A.I. Isn’t Going to Make Art" by Ted Chiang
Best Translated Short Fiction: “Bone by Bone” by Mónika Rusvai, translation by Rachael Amoruso
Best Fiction For Younger Readers: Doctor Who: Caged by Una McCormack.

The 2025 Nebula Award winners have been announced.  As usual we only list the major categories (and those that are more easily accessible this side of the Pond).
          Novel
                    Someone You Can Build a Nest In by John Wiswell
          Ray Bradbury Nebula Award for Dramatic Presentation
                    Dune: Part Two
Details of all the category wins can be found at www.sfwa.org.  This year's principal category short list we reported last season.  +++ Last year's principal win Nebulas reported here.

The 2025 Arthur C. Clarke (SF) Award short-list and winner has been announced for 2024 works.  These are:
          Private Rites by Julia Armfield
          The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley
          Extremophile by Ian Green
          Annie Bot by Sierra Greer
          Service Model by Adrian Tchaikovsky
          Thirteen Ways to Kill Lulabelle Rock by Maud Woolf
          The winner was Annie Bot by Sierra Greer
          The Clarke SF Award is a juried award.
          As it happened back at the start of the year The Ministry of Time made our 'Best SF novels' of 2024 listLast year's Clarke results are here.

The 2025 Locus Award short-lists and winners have been announced for 2024 works.  The principal (excluding things like short story, fantasy, etc) SF categories were:
Science Fiction Novel
          The Man Who Saw Seconds by Alexander Boldizar (WINNER)
          Rakesfall by Vajra Chandrasekera
          The Mercy of Gods by James S. A. Corey
          The Bezzle by Cory Doctorow
          The Imposition of Unnecessary Obstacles by Malka Older
          Kinning by Nisi Shawl
          Alien Clay by Adrian Tchaikovsky
          Service Model by Adrian Tchaikovsky
          Space Oddity by Catherynne M. Valente
          Absolution by Jeff VanderMeer
First Novel
          The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley
          The Cautious Traveller’s Guide to the Wastelands by Sarah Brooks
          Sargassa by Sophie Burnham
          Lady Eve’s Last Con by Rebecca Fraimow
          The Book of Love by Kelly Link
          The West Passage by Jared Pechacek
          The Spice Gate by Prashanth Srivatsa
          Womb City by Tlotlo Tsamaase
          Someone You Can Build a Nest In by John Wiswell (WINNER)
          Hammajang Luck by Makana Yamamoto
For details of the other category short-lists (novella, short story, horror, fantasy, etc) see locusmag.com.
          Last year's key category Locus Award short-lists here.

The 2025 British Fantasy Awards short-list has been announce have been announced by the British Fantasy Society.  The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at World Fantasy Convention in Brighton. The winner from the short-lists are decided by BFS determined panels of judges.  The principal category short-lists are
Fantasy Novel:           The Green Man’s War by Juliet E. McKenna
          Fathomfolk by Eliza Chan
          Long Live Evil by Sarah Rees Brennan
          A Shadow Over Haven by David Green
          Masquerade by O.O. Sangoyomi
Horror Novel:           Withered Hill by David Barnett
          The Ravening by Daniel Church
          Among The Living by Tim Lebbon
          Bury Your Gays by Chuck Tingle
          My Darling Dreadful Thing by Johanna van Veen
          Feast While You Can by M. Clements & O. Datta
Anthology:           Nova Scotia 2 edited by N. Williamson & A. J. Wilson
          I Want That Twink Obliterated! edited by T. Galey, C.L. McCartney & R. Berg
          Fight Like A Girl 2 edited by R. Clarke & J. Hall
          Heartwood: A Mythago Wood Anthology edited by Dan Coxon
          The Year’s Best African Speculative Fiction (2023) edited by O. D. Ekpeki & C. Eziaghighala
          Bury Your Gays – An Anthology of Tragic Queer Horror edited Sofia Ajram
Full details of all the category wins can be found at britishfantasysociety.org.

The 2025 Horror Writers' Association Bram Stoker Awards have been announced at the World Horror Convention.  The awards are named in honour of the author of the seminal horror novel Dracula. The principal category wins were:-
          Novel: The Haunting of Velkwood by Gwendolyn Kiste
          Debut Novel: The Eyes Are the Best Part by Monika Kim
          Graphic Novel: H. P. Lovecraft’s The Call of Cthulhu by Gou Tanabe
          Screenplay: The Substance
Full details of all the category wins can be found at www.horror.org.

The 2025 Dragon Awards shortlists and winners have been announced.  These awards aren't for works in the preceding calendar year but for works that came out between 1st July 2024 and 30th June 2025.  This means the award largely covers the time between the end of voting before the convention one year and the next. It also means that titles released early in the summer will get overlooked as folk will not have had time to read them especially if the mass market paperback hasn't yet come out.  The principal category short-lists, with WINNERS in bold, are:
Best SF Novel:
          Alliance Unbound by C .J. Cherryh, Jane S. Fancher
          The Mercy of Gods by James S. A. Corey
          Absolution by Jeff VanderMeer
          Extremophile by Ian Green
          Nether Station by Kevin J. Anderson
          The Folded Sky by Elizabeth Bear
          This Inevitable Ruin by Matt Dinniman (WINNER)
Best SF/F TV Series, TV or Internet:
          Murderbot, Apple TV+
          Severance, Apple TV+
          Wheel of Time, Amazon Prime
          The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Amazon Prime
          Silo, Apple TV+
          Andor, Disney+ (WINNER)
Best SF/F Film
          Sinners by Ryan Coogler
          Thunderbolts by Jake Schreier
          Wicked by Jon M. Chu
How to Train Your Dragon by Dean DeBlois
          Deadpool & Wolverine by Shawn Levy (WINNER)
          Alien: Romulus by Fede Álvare
Note:  The novel The Mercy of Gods made SF² Concatenation's New Year Best SF of 2024 (scroll down from the link to see how our recommendations went on to fare against the major SF Awards later in the year).

The 2025 Aurora Award winners from the Canadian Science Fiction and Fantasy Association (CSFFA) have been announced.  The principal category winners were:
Best SF Novel: The Siege of Burning Grass by Premee Mohamed
Best 'Young Adult' Novel: The Butcher of the Forest by Premee Mohamed
Best Graphic Novel: Star Trek Lower Decks: Warp Your Own Way by Ryan North & Chris Fenoglio
Best Related Work: Year’s Best Canadian Fantasy and Science Fiction: Volume Two by Stephen Kotowych
Full details of all the award's categories can be found at www.csffa.ca.

 

Other SF news includes:-

The 2025 Sci-Fi London was held.  This was the 25th SFL which means that next year (2026) will mark the 25th year since the first one a quarter of a century ago. This year it was held at the Picturehouse Finsbury Park, London. A dozen features and scores of shorts were screened in addition to there being an SF quiz, karaoke, pet dog cosplay. Plus there was a screening of the ten finalists for the 48-hour film making challenge and the winners announced.   And the great news.... It looks like there will be another next year (2026) with another 48-hour challenge next April and the film fest proper later in the year. Check the Sci-Fi London website to view some trailers, some Challenge winners and more, with news of next year's event towards the end of the year.
        This year's SFL 48-Hour Challenge winners can be viewed at these links:
-   1st place: 'Warm Welcome' by Team: Death by Cat Bag
-   2nd place: 'The Set Up' by Team: Biaol
-   3rd place: 'Solid State' by Team: Gifme5
          Last year's Sci-Fi London reviewed here and the 2023 event reported here.
          A full convention report of the 2025 Sci-Fi London is here.

The 2025 Worldcon was held in Seattle (USA). The membership early in August a couple of weeks before the event saw 5,116 attending members plus 368 virtual members (who checked in on streamed programme items via the internet) out of 6,536 in total (which includes things like 'Child members'.
          The preliminary membership data announced at the closing ceremony were:
          Full Five Day Passes given out: 5,500
          Day passes printed: 1,902 (this might include some double counting of folk who came for more than one day.)
          Grand total 7,402 warm bodies (again the day-pass double count caveat applying)
          Virtual memberships: 835
          The big Worldcon membership news this year concerns the nearest equivalent to 'Supporting Members' (those who get voting rights and are sent physical publications and which was not a membership category this year, though WSFS (World SF Society) Membership was and this under the Constitution has the same rights as the old 'Supporting Membership'. This membership category was way down at 755 members compared to last year's Glasgow Worldcon's 2,390 Supporting Membership.  Why this substantive fall you might reasonably ask?  Well, the only thing that has changed with this category is that Glasgow's head organisers in their wisdom decided to go against the WSFS Constitution and also its Resolutions and Rulings of Continuing Effect and not send Supporting/WSFS members their physical publications (principally the Souvenir Book).  If Worldcon organisers are going to stick the finger to Worldcon fans who determine the WSFS Constitution, then expect them to vote with their feet and not take out such supporting/WSFS membership.  If one assumes a WSFS membership rate of US$50 and allow US$15 for the run-on print costs and postage of the Souvenir Book, and also assume that Seattle would have had roughly the same number of such supporting members that Glasgow had, then a back-of-the envelope calculation reveals that Seattle would have had an extra 850 such members garnering the con some US$29,750 (£22,850 income (after publication and postage costs).  So, Worldcon organisers can ρiss off average Worldcon fans, but they will pay for it!
          The Fancy Dress Masquerade went off well as far as the average attender was concerned.  For those in fancy dress, the pre-masquerade preparation facilities were fine. However, there was some concern expressed on social media as to the length of time participants were required to spend in (sometimes uncomfortable) costume, the lack of participants' music at the masquerade rehearsal, staffing resources to assist costumers, the way the photography was organised, and edge-of-stage safety. Such issues need to be addressed by future Worldcons if participation is to be encouraged.
          The Hugo Awards were also presented, a reported earlier above. The Hugo Ceremony lasted for around two hours and went off for the most part reasonably well, with signing and text on its YouTube video. The two controversial occurrences were multiple mispronunciations of short-listed creators' names and one presenter taking it upon themselves to shame no-show film (dramatic presentation long-form) winners: nobody has the right to insist on the attendance of any short-listed award contender (even the Hugo Award) – some folk don't have the Hugos on their radar – this is just diversity of interest/involvement – and this shaming was in poor taste.  The mispronunciation issue attracted some opprobrium in fannish social media.
          The bar.  The bar at the Sheraton Grand Hotel bar seemed to be where things happened on the social front in the evenings. Some positive comments on social media here.
          CoVID.  There seemed to be few CoVID cases: just two reported. Whether this was due to underreporting, the success of the vaccines, the waning affect of variants or a combination thereof, cannot be determined. However, here things at least seem to be moving in the right direction. Some items encouraged mask-wearing. A few wore masks regularly throughout the convention.

The 2025 Worldcon programme saw around 15 parallel programme streams. As is common in recent years, panels dominated (a sad trend as not all panels bother to pre-prepare, some have poor moderation, and once members have introduced themselves a fair chunk of the programme time is gone – but they are easy for Worldcon programmers to organise) but there were also a few talks (perhaps too few?), a few readings, some table talks (limited space – six participants per author only – that required advance-booking) and this year a very welcome return of the film programme (more of which later) and a few workshops/classes.  For Brits, and those interested in British SF, there was a series of 'BritCon' items.  All this and the usual signing sessions, dealers hall, art show and fan areas meant that as usual there was plenty to do and see.

The Science Programme at the 2025 Seattle Worldcon.  As usual at Worldcons, a single area of science dominated the science programme – astronomy and space science – with the rest of science making another half of the science programme. This year, this last included a good number of items on artificial intelligence (AI).    The programme included the following space-related and cosmology items:  'And Then I Was Hooked: Space Exploration';   'Roving Mars';  'NASA and The Expanse: Earth, Mars, and the Belt';  'Wonders From the James Webb Space Telescope';  'What’s New at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory';  'Replacing the International Space Station';  'Growing Food and Eating in Space';  'Journey to a Water World: The Europa Clipper Mission';  'The Women Pioneers of Space Science';  'Lucy’s Tour of the Trojan Asteroids';  'The Rest of the World in Space';  'Cheap Access to Space: Living the Dream';  'NASA’s Unsung Heroes';  'Our Friend, the Satellite';  ''Life in a Universe Full of Planets';  'Who Needs Gravity Wells?';  'Europa Clipper: NASA Investigates an Icy Ocean';  'Fun with Astrophysics';  'To Live or Die in the Space Biz: Lessons From a Wild Ride Through the Technology Valley of Death';  '9-1-1 in Freefall: Medical Emergencies in Space';  'Getting to Know the Outer Solar System';  'Nuclear Rockets—An Idea Whose Time Has Gone?';  'The Moon Is Nigh: Cislunar Exploration in 2025'.
          And then there was the rest of science:  'The I about AI';  'The Rising Tide of Climate Change Fiction';  'That’s Not How This Works, That’s Not How Any of This Works: Science Fails in Fiction';  'Can Biological Research Ever Be Independent?';  'The Ecology of World-Building';  'Interesting Energy for Future and Fiction';  'Regulating AI';  'Heartbeeps: Can Robots Have Emotions?';  'Apocalypse Now';  'What Is (species) Domestication?';  'Commercial Fusion Energy—10 Years Away!';  'Repopulation After Disasters';  'Techno-Fear' (cyber-security);  'Life as We Know It';  'AI-Created and AI-Assisted Art—Threat or Menace?';  'Human Evolution and Our Influence on It';  'Too Close to Home: Writing the Near-Future';  'The Energy of AI';  'Plagues and Pestilences';  'The Future of Education Technology';  'Biotech… and By That, You Mean What?';  'Navigating AI as an Author or Editor';  'Whose Science Is It Anyways?';  'Quantum Computing';  'Future Remote Medical Sensing and Privacy Concerns';  'Biology and Evolution of the Dog';  'Who Wants to Live Forever?';  'Could Robots have Rights? An Intersection of Science Fiction and Philosophy';  'Last Chance to See: Biodiversity in Science Fiction';  'You’re Looking at It: The Future of Phones';  'AI and Creativity';  'By the Numbers: Mathematics in Science Fiction'.
          Last year's Worldcon science programme here.

The 2025 Worldcon in Seattle saw a welcome return of a film programme stream.  There were 10 hours of films per day.  There was a juried award for the best films screened at the Worldcon.  There were:
Best Short Film: Invasion ’53
A man-eating alien crashes a suburban cocktail party.
Best Feature Film: Battledream Chronicle
In 2100, the empire of Mortemonde colonized almost all the nations of the Earth and reduced their populations to slavery. Syanna, a young martinican slave, refuses to keep living in this condition and decides to fight for her freedom…In 2100, the empire of Mortemonde colonised almost all the nations of the Earth and reduced their populations to slavery. Syanna, a young martinican slave, refuses to keep living in this condition and decides to fight for her freedom…
Best Fantasy Film: An Old Friend
(Short film.)  An imaginary friend (Jason Faunt) finds out his sole purpose is to bring happiness to his child, only to discover his child is a 90 year old man (Tom Skerritt) on his death bed.
Best Science Fiction Film: Project Alpha: Terminal Embrace
(Short film.)  In 2089, after the launch of the ‘Robot Only Programme’, Alpha, a second generation robot that has long been dedicated to end-of-life care, can’t escape the fate of being eliminated by humans.
Best Horror Film: Catty Bete
(Short film.)  Bete lives happily with her mother and her 50 cats, but a visit from a distant cousin is bound to reveal dark secrets…
Best Pacific Northwest Film: Superior Subject
(Short film.)  Superior Subject centres on Dawn, a brave student who decides to fight against the bizarre and increasingly oppressive tests she and her friends are forced to undertake.
Best Animated Film: Howl if You Love Me
(Short film.) Boy has girl. Boy loses girl. Boy wins girl back, but girl is a werewolf.
        However, there were feature films too, including:
Breaking Infinity
Breaking Infinity is a time-bending thriller about a research scientist, who has become unstuck in time.
I Watched Her Grow
Seven years after the mysterious death of her mother, an isolated botanist meets an enigmatic, teenage runaway in a creek. Forming an unexpected bond, the two embark on a harrowing journey to confront their respective pasts, all while slowly realising that they may not have to face their uncertain futures alone.
Rewind
Time is a weapon and a curse for Cole Webb, a skilled thief with the power to rewind time, faces his greatest adversary: himself…
Surge of Power: Where There’s Smoke
Enjoy the latest instalment of the “Surge of Power” indie superhero film franchise known for having lots of celebrities from the sci-fi and superhero genres!
The Ladder
In the twilight of his life, an aging Alaskan fisherman and father, grieving his late wife, considers a mysterious procedure promising a fresh start. As close friends undergo the transformation, he grapples with his longing for a second chance and the cost of letting go of the life he’s known. The Old Man and the Demon Sword
In a haunted forest of a forgotten Portuguese village, an evil force emerges. Unafraid of God or Man, it roams the valleys, claiming the souls of those lost in temporary pleasures. The only thing standing between this evil and humanity’s doom is a retired construction worker, a bottle of wine, a 50cc Zundapp motorcycle, and a sword possessed by a mysterious demon.
The Village of Six
A family is diverted from their destination route, by road, until they end up in an abandoned and ruined town. Their terrifying legends soon come to life, trapping them in an unprecedented hell.
Time Helmet
Inventor Donald Voltmann, down on his luck and estranged from his young daughter, builds a Time Helmet to turn his life around.

The First Fandom Foundation presented its annual awards at this year's Worldcon's Opening Ceremony.  The three awards given were:
          The First Fandom Hall of Fame Award.  This has been presented annually since 1963 to a living recipient who has made significant contributions to Science Fiction during their lifetime.  This year it went to Vince Docherty. He is best known in Worldcon fandom for being the co-chair for two Worldcons held in Glasgow: Intersection (1995) and Interaction (2005).
          The Posthumous Hall of Fame Award.  Established in 1994, this acknowledges those who should have, but did not receive, deserved recognition during their lifetime.  This year it went to two well-known N. American writers Damon Knight and Kate Wilhelm.
          The Sam Moskowitz Archive Award.  Established in 1998, this is given to an SF collector but recognises not only an impressive collection but what actually has been done with it.  This year it went to Rob Hansen who is a British fan historian known for his collection of fanzines and using this to author a number of books, notably THEN: Science Fiction Fandom in the UK: 1930-1980.

The 2025 Worldcon in Seattle decided to use artificial intelligence (AI) to help vet putative programme participants.  This all happened prior to the event.  Cue ruckus.  Numerous complaints and outcry ensued on the following principal grounds (among others):
  - AI uses intellectual property creators' talent for training without permission or recompense.
  - The use of AI disrespects writers who have campaigned against AI.
  - Seattle's organisers did this without putative participants' permission.
  - Putative programme participants did not get to see what AI said of them.
  - AI hallucinates and so gives false information.
  - AI currently enhances racial and minority disparity.
  - Normal search engine checks are better than AI-generated summaries.
  - Energy and water requirements for AI searches are far greater than normal searches.
  - Submitting a person's name to a third party without permission contravenes GDPR.
  - AI and search engine searches only inform of people with an online presence.
  - Seattle approved people if the AI 'approved' but the 'approval' might be a hallucination.
  - Conrunners prior to the late 1990s successfully ran Worldcons without e-mail or the internet let alone AI.
  - The Seattle team did not read the room given current AI debate.
          This is the latest in a run of debatable decisions by Worldcon organisers/SMOFs.  Seattle's decision to use AI comes on top of its breaking the World SF Society constitution in not holding a business meeting at the convention.  This in turn comes following the two previous Worldcons also breaking the constitution: Chengdu (changed date and venue from site-selection documentation it provided and counted Hugo Award votes differently to the way the WSFS constitution states), while Glasgow (did not send Supporting members and no-show Attenders physical publications).  Seattle's decision to use AI is another example of how current Worldcon organisers are out of step with fandom at large.  The convention has made a number of welcome attempts to explain why it did what it did, though the debate rumbled on. ++++ See the next item.

The 2025 Worldcon in Seattle apologised for its use of artificial intelligence (AI) to help vet putative programme participants.  Kathy Bond, the Seattle Chair, apologises for the decision to use AI to vet putative programme participants.

The 2025 Worldcon in Seattle organisers remained silent on its decision to break the World SF Society (WSFS) constitution.  Seattle decided not to hold a business meeting at the convention.  WSFS is the body under whose auspices Worldcons are meant to be run.  Its constitution clearly states that Worldcons should hold a business meeting at the convention (not in advance of it let alone solely electronically as Seattle did).  The relevant clauses of the WSFS Constitution are:  1.5.3.;  1.7.2.;  1.7.3.;  5.1.1.;  5.1.4.;  5.1.5.;  6.2.  That Seattle has broken multiple clauses of the WSFS constitution demonstrates the utter contempt with which they hold Worldcon fandom at large and WSFS in particular.  That SMOFs (the so-called 'secret masters of fandom' who attend the annual SMOFcons of Worldcon organisers) have largely remained silent speaks to the tension between Worldcon organiser who do not seem to wish to be constrained by the general population of Worldcon regulars.  That WSFS officers also have remained silent testifies as to their inability to ensure good governance and/or their willingness to facilitate discussion to enable good governance.  You can't make this stuff up!

The 2026 Worldcon seated for Los Angles (US) issues an apology over wording.  Apparently complaints were made as to the wording of the convention's theme that could be interpreted as endorsing Westward Expansion and the displacement and colonization of Indigenous peoples.  The theme of LAcon V, the 84th World Science Fiction Convention, is 'Adventure Awaits'. Their intention is to celebrate the adventures that science fiction and fantasy explore. The original wording could be interpreted as the convention being a celebration of Westward Expansion.  LAcon V, as it is called, is scheduled to take place 27th – 31st August 2026 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, USA.

The 2027 Worldcon bid for Montreal seems to have hit some choppy water.  The bid (subsequently won) came about as the then extant bid for Tel Aviv seemed less likely given Israel's war.  As we previously reported (see afore link) that Montreal had been silent.  However, it now has:  lost its Chair (without saying why);  seen Board member disputes;  been poor about communicating including a full list of who is on the bid's board;  and issued a 'forgiveness' statement indicating/suggesting that some of its bid members may have recently cause SF fan angst.  Canada recently ran the 2023 NASFic (the N. American alternate to Worldcon when the latter is held outside the US) but it was a small affair. There is therefore concern about Canadian fandom's current ability to host a large Worldcon. Canada held a slightly flawed but mainly competent Worldcon in 2003.

The 2027 Worldcon in Montreal provides details having won the site selection vote at this year's Worldcon in Seattle.   There will hopefully be a new light rail from the airport to the ity centre. This is in addition to the 747 shuttle airport shuttle which cost about and is about 20 minutes away currently costing about £6 / US$8.  The languages spoken are mostly English and French.  The venue will be the Palais de Congress. The hall they propose to use for the Hugos and other major events seat 1,300.  There are plenty of small meeting rooms for talks, interviews and panels.  No news as to whether or not they will return to Worldcons of yore and have a film programme stream as Seattle did.

The Brisbane Australia Worldcon bid for 2028 has provided some details.  In the event they win the site selection (to take place at the 2026 Worldcon in Los Angles) the event will take place 27th – 31st July 2028.  The week before there will be a Solar eclipse in Australia best seen in Sydney, so some SF fans may arrive in Australia early for that. It may be that the Worldcon will liaise with a package tour for those that want to see the eclipse: they are looking into that.  The convention itself will (should the bid win) be held in the centre of Brisbane at the Brisbane Conference and Exhibition Centre. The rail station is next to the convention venue and the connection to the airport currently costs £14 / Aus$26 / US$18. The neighbouring, connecting hotel has 305 rooms and there are over 8,000 hotel rooms within 1.25 miles / 2km of the convention centre.  No news as to whether or not they will have a film programme stream as Seattle did.

The Worldcon bid for 2029 for Dublin, republic of Ireland has provided some details.  The main venue will be the same one as Dublin used for their previous Worldcon in 2019.  Because of the chronic overcrowding of that event they will also be using the National College of Ireland about 400 metres/yards away.  This venue has larger lecture theatres than most of the breakout programme rooms of the main venue (which are rather small for a Worldcon).  Because of the issues with the main venue room size, it may be that a significant number will not get into all the programme items they want. Queuing was an issue, especially early on, for the previous 2019 event, but for 2029 they will have a system so that depending on the length of queues for each event it will be possible to know when an item is overbooked. This will not solve the being able to get into breakout programme item issue, but it will solve the needlessly having to queue and then find out you can't get in problem.  Dublin has some good tourist sites and plenty of cafes and restaurants, so this Worldcon may be more for fans happy mainly to do tourism and have a Worldcon on the side rather than vice-versa: seasoned Worldcon fans for whom the programme is the main draw may want to give this one a miss, but for those wishing a holiday in western Europe, this bid could well be for them.  No news as to whether or not they will have a film programme stream as Seattle did (the previous 2019 Dublin event did not).

There are rumblings for a joint Eurocon-Eastercon bid for 2028.  These have been held before and successfully. The 1984 Eastercon-Eurocon was Seacon in Brighton. It had three mainland European Guests, only one from Britain and one from N. America. It had a solid programme of talks, film screenings, interviews and – compared by today – mercifully few hot-air panels: it was also the largest Eastercon ever held, in part due to a highly successful press campaign with coverage in advance of the con and a full half-hour radio programme broadcast on BBC Radio 4 and another on the BBC World Service, both providing heritage value after the event.  The subsequent 1993 Jersey Eurocon-Eastercon benefited from its proximity to France and a purpose-built cinema opposite the hotel in which to screen the film programme.  The 2010 Eastercon-Euroconference (not quite the same as a Eurocon but also under the auspices of the European SF Society) also had a strong European dimension and greatly benefited from being next door to Heathrow airport and in its free bus zone, but marred with no mainland European guests.  Eurocons are highly varied from: the 1994 Eurocon which took over the city centre cinema for its film programme, town square for its fireworks and laser show (seen by 100,000) and the local college for its lecture theatres for talks, and opera house for big-name interviews, to the 1999 Eurocon in Germany that benefitted from being held in a purpose-built conference centre a car park away from the main hotel. This last's conference centre had a main, tiered auditorium in which the several GoHs were interviewed and films screened (including an item that had been banned in the host country). Programme timetable slippage aside, that even had a solid pan-European programme including three GoHs from Britain (a rarity for mainland European cons) one from the US and other from those based in Europe (including a former US-based author).  The question is whether the organisers of the 2028 putative bid are aware of the history of Eurocons and Eastercons of the past and then build on them?

There is talk of two bids for 2029 Eastercon.  Apparently, one was to be a statement of intent for 2028 but slipped to 2029 given the above announcement. Nothing formal has come our way on either.

And finally….

Future SF Worldcon bids and seated Worldcons currently running  with LGBT+ freedom percentage scores in bold, include for:-
2026
          - Los Angeles in 2026, USA (Seated Worldcon) 81%
2027
          - Montreal, Canada (Seated Worldcon) 94%%
2028
          - Brisbane, Australia in 2028 77%
          - Kigali, Rwanda in 2028 36%
2029
          - Dublin in 2029, Republic of Ireland 73%
2030
          - Edmonton in 2030, Canada 94%%
2031
          - Texas in 2031, USA 60%
2032
          - Possible Netherlands bid 74%
          The LGBT+ equality percentages come from File770 which in turn came from Tammy Coxon pointing out the Equaldex.com equality rankings. Rankings checked for September 2025 (they do change with local events).

Future seated SF Eurocons and bids currently running with their LGBT+ freedom percentage (Equaldex.com ) scores in bold, include:-
          - Berlin, Germany (2026) 79%
          - Lisbon, Portugal (2027) 76%
          - (TBC) Britain (2028) 82%
          - Zagreb, Croatia (2028) 52%
          - Britain (2030) – mooted bid(?) 74%
(For comparison, the UK's LGBT+ freedom percentage is 74%.)

 

Autumn 2025

Film News

 

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) phase 7 is coming.  Late 2027 and 2028 will see the latest development of the MCU with phase 7.  Phase 7 finally consolidates the Marvel films into one shared universe, where Sony’s Spider-Man universe and Fox’s former Fantastic Four and X-Men franchises finally co-exist alongside the Avengers universe  A lot hangs on the X-Men reboot.  There are four Marvel films currently slated for 2028.

Forthcoming James Bond gets director Villeneuve and writer Steven Knight.  At the beginning of the year (2025) the James Bond franchise was been taken over by Amazon MGM.  They have now announced that the next film will be directed by Denis (Blade Runner 2049, Arrival, Dune) Villeneuve and written by Steven (Peaky Blinders) Knight. This last appointment was made after he was asked to pitch basic plot ideas.  Knight was Oscar-nominated in 2004 for Dirty Pretty Things and he wrote and created 2024 BBC 1 series This Town which won a Royal Television Society award.  He is also known for being a James Bond fan.  The current loose expectation is that the next Bond film will be out in 2028.

Superman has opening success.  Globally it took US$583 million (£448m) on an estimated budget of US$225 million (US$173m).

The Fantastic Four has opening success.  Over two weeks on it globally grossed over US$439.7 million (£338m) on an estimated budget of US$200m (£154m).

Spider-Man 4 to see Stranger Things star join its cast.  Sadie Sink is joining the 4th Tom Holland Spider-Man film.  Her role is as yet unconfirmed but the word has it that she will likely play the X-Men character Jean Grey.  Stranger Things final season has already wrapped filming its 5th and final season.  Meanwhile Spider-Man 4 is currently slated for a July 2026 release.

Flesh of the Gods vampire thriller gains principal cast.  Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision), Kristen Stewart and Oscar Isaac take the leads.  The film concerns a married couple who descend each evening from their luxury skyscraper condo and head into an electric night-time realm... The screen story is by Andrew Kevin Walker (Se7en).

Victorian Psycho gothic horror gains principal cast.  Maika Monroe (It Follows) plays the staring governess from Hell along with Thomasin McKenzie.  The film is set in set in 1858 and the story centres on a governess named Winifred Notty, who hides her psychopathic predilections while arriving to work at a remote manor.  It is based on the novel by Virginia Feito who is also onboard for the screenplay.  Zachary Wigon directs.

Evil Dead Burn fantastical horror gains principal cast.  We reported on this film coming last season.  Its cast will include Souheila Yacoub, Hunter Doohan, Luciane Buchanan and Tandi Wright.  Sam Raimi, who was behind the original four films is co-producing and, as previously reported Sébastien Vanicek (Infested) is directing.  It currently slated for a July 2026 release.

Evil Dead 6 is apparently being contemplated.  Franchise creator Sam Raimi has reportedly asked Francis Galluppi to direct.  ++++ The 1981 original Evil Dead trailer here.

Deeper gains co-star and budget.  Ana de Armas will co-star with Tom Cruise.  The film's budget is reported to be north of US$200 million (£154m).  The film concerns a former astronaut who has turned to marine abyssal exploration and it is down there where a mysterious force is encountered.  The film will be directed by Doug Liman who previously worked with Tom Cruise on Edge of Tomorrow.

X-Men reboot gains director in Jake Schrier.  Jake Schrier recently did Thunderbolts. It is currently slated for a 2028 release.

Elden Ring – based on the George R. R. Martin story – gains director in Alex Garland.  Elden Ring is based on a George R. R. Martin story set in his 'A Song of Ice and Fire' sequence that served as the basis for The Game of Thrones TV series.  It has also been adapted as a role playing game that has sold over 30 million units.  George R. R. Martin is one of those co-producing.

Avengers: Doomsday to see Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.  The film already sees Chris Evans is already known to be returning as is Robert Downey Jr, but this time not as Tony Stark/Iron Man but, as Doctor Doom.  Ian McKellen left the MCU over a decade ago in X-Men: Days of Future Past but Patrick Stewart appeared more recently, briefly, in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.  The film is currently slated for a December 2026 release.

Avengers: Secret Wars has its release delayed.  he sequel to Avengers: Doomsday has been held back from May 2027 to December 2027.

Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Golum gets a release date: it is currently slated for December 2027.  It is set before the events of The Fellowship of the Ring and is based on the appendices of Tolkien's novel.  Peter Jackson is returning to produce.  Andy Serkis is set to both star and direct.  Note: this is not the fan-made Hunt for Gollum of 2009.

The Dog Stars is to be a Ridley Scott produced film.  It is an adaptation of the Clarke SF Award short-listed, Peter Heller, The Dog Stars (2012), novel that is set nearly a decade after a lethal, global pandemic that has more than decimated the world's population. Hig (to be played by Jacob Elordi) lives in the shelter of a protective, Colorado mountain range on one side and a vast plain on the other. Few are likely to cross the mountains and Hig regularly patrols the plane using a 1956 Cessna plane enabling him to see potential threats long before they can reach him.  Fortunately, Hig is not alone, he lives with an armed doomsday prepper Bangley (to be played by Josh [Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame] Brolin).  On one of Hig's exploratory re-supply expeditions, he stumbles upon a protective ranch-owner (played by Guy [Prometheus] Pearce) and his daughter (played by Margaret [The Substance]. Qualley.  But this is not what dogs him… Constantly at the back of Hig's mind is his memory of half a distant radio conversation of a plane requesting permission to land: there was another plane pilot out there…!

The BRZRKR Netflix film on track!  Keanu Reeves' Brzrkr comic series co-created with writer Matt Kindt and artist Ron Garney and published by BOOM! Studios, is becoming a film.  The comic series recently saw Reeves team up with China Miéville to write The Book of Elsewhere which is set in the universe of BRZRKR.  Keanu Reeves is obviously starring.  It concerns a cursed, immortal warrior 'B' who ends up working for the US government fighting battles too dangerous for anyone else.  But what is behind his endless, blood-soaked life and how can he end it..?  The comic was hugely successful with its first issue selling over 600,000 copies and the title as a whole over 3.5 million.  The film has Justin (The Fast and Furious and Star Trek Beyond) Lin behind it and The Batman 2 co-writer Mattson Tomlin is adapting the comic series to a screenstory.

John Carpenter and Bong Joon Ho are to collaborate on a film!  John Carpenter is, of course, known for adapting the John W. Campbell short 'Who Goes There' as The Thing, Escape from New York, Starman and They Live, while Bong Jo Ho is known for adapting Snowpiercer and Mickey 17.  The latter has auteur, award-winning artistic cred and the former is a commercial success: both have made solid SFnal contributions.  What will come of this collaboration has yet to be revealed but it is bound to be interesting.

The next Star Wars film is to be called Star Wars: Starfighter.  Previously reported, Ryan Gosling is to star along with Mia Goth, and Shawn Levy (Deadpool & Wolverine) is to direct, the film is currently slated for a May 2027 release and so follows The Mandalorian & Grogu slated for 2026.  Jonathan Tropper has written the screenplay.  This standalone film focuses on new characters and is set roughly five years after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The next Spider-Man film is to be called Spider-Man: Brand New Day.  Previously reported it is currently slated for a July 2026 release.  It will continue Peter's story following the events of No Way Home, where his identity was erased from the world's memory

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been shot in Britain.  Shooting in the UK took place over the summer.  Joining Tom Holland (Spider-Man) is Jon Bernthal as the Punisher.  Word has it that Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are back as MJ and Ned.  You will remember that after Spider-Man: No Way Home everyone's memory was wiped as to who Spider-Man was… And this included MJ and Ned.

Netflix's Narnia to have a two-week IMAX release  This is a rare move for Netflix as the streamer uses the exclusivity of their original offerings only appearing on their platform to drive subscriptions.  Director and screenwriter, Greta (Barbie) Gerwig, reportedly called for the limited cinematic release.  Word has it that Narnia will cover the sixth novel of the series, The Magician’s Nephew.  Emma (Barbie) Mackey is to play the White Witch.  It is the White Witch who plunged Narnia into an endless winter (where it never ever gets to Christmas) and turns her enemies into statues.  The film is currently slated for a late 2026 release.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will see Jesse Plemons play Plutarch Heavensbee and Ralph Feinenes as President Snow.  The Plutarch Heavensbee character was originally portrayed by Philip Seymour Hoffman in Catching Fire and MockingjayPart 1 and Part 2 before he died in 2014.  Jesse Plemons most recently appeared in Netflix’s Black Mirror episode 'USS Callister: Into Infinity'.  Francis Lawrence, who has directed all the Hunger Games films, did not want to use AI to recreate Philip Seymour Hoffman. Sunrise on the Reaping will see a younger version of Plutarch Heavensbee which is appropriate as Sunrise on the Reaping is a prequel film set 24 years earlier. AI-driven special effects could have been used to de-age Philip Hoffman and mapped onto a stand-in.  The forthcoming film sees a young Plutarch Heavensbee in District 12, capturing the reaping of the Tributes there.
          Ralph Feinenes (28 Years Later) takes over from the late Donald Sutherland as President Coriolanus Snow.
          The franchise’s first five Hunger Games films have taken more than US$3.3 billion (£2.5bn) worldwide.  Meanwhile, the trailer for the previous Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023) is here  ++++ The book recently published is now a best seller.

Highlander reboot gains principal cast.  Russell Crowe will play highlander Henry Cavill's mentor.  Chad Stahelski (John wick) will direct and the script is to be by Michael Finch (John Wick: Chapter 4).  Karen (Doctor Who) Gillan also stars: her Scottish background and accent makes her most suitable.  She will play the wife of Connor McLeod. Her Gillan's latest film is Life of Chuck based on a Stephen King story.  ++++ You can see the original 1986 film's trailer here.

Remain, the supernatural, thriller romance, gets a release date.  The M Night Shyamalan film, concerns a grieving architect for his recently departed sister. The New York architect, Tate Donovan, arrives in Cape Cod to design his best friend’s summer home. Architect Donovan is looking for a fresh start after his recent discharge from a psychiatric facility where he was treated for acute depression. Still grappling with the loss of his beloved sister, Tate Donovan meets Wren, a young woman who makes him challenge everything he knows about his logical and controlled world…  Shyamalan is writing the script while at the same time author Nicholas Sparks is writing the book.  The film is currently slated for an October 2026 release and the book is likely to hit the shops before that.

The Bride's release delayed.  Director Maggie Gyllenhaal‘s Frankenstein inspired musical has reportedly had a challenging post-shooting challenges. It is written, directed, and produced by Maggie Gyllenhaal, and stars Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale.  Its release has been delayed by Warner Brothers from September 2025 to March 2026.

The Odyssey's release date has been announced.  The Christopher Nolan directed, produced and written film based on Homer’s, 8th century BC, epic poem has seen shooting complete in Morocco and begin in Sicily.  It is now sufficiently underway fopr Universal to currently given a release date of July 2026.  It reportedly has a big budget.  The ancient classic fantasy concerns Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, on his journey home after the Trojan war. Odysseus faces Polyphemus the giant Cyclops, Sirens, the nymph Calypso and the witch goddess Circe as he makes his way back to his island home.

Toy Story 5 is in development.  Apparently it follows on from the events of Toy Story 4.  Tim Allen and Tom Hanks are back, reprising their roles as Buzz and Woody, respectively.  This time they are up against the kids' new favourite toys that are electrical…  It is currently slated for a June 2026 release. 

Incredibles 3 is in development.  Peter Sohn (Elemental, The Good Dinosaur) is to direct.  Brad Bird is writing the script: he worked on the previous two (2004 and 2018) as did Sohn.  The Pixar comedy-action animation follows the life of a superhero family.  The franchise has so far garnered over a billion pounds.  ++++ You can see the Incredibles 2 trailer here.

Phasmophobia is in development.  Phasmophobia is a computer game created by Britain's Kinetic Games that since its 2020 launch has sold 23 million units.  In the game, one to four players work to complete a contract where they must identify the type of ghost haunting a designated site, with several other optional objectives…  Blumhouse is developing the film.

New Judge Dredd film gains director with Taika Waititi.  The computer games firm Rebellion owns the rights and runs 2000AD publishing whose lead character is Judge Dredd.  Rebellion has been ploughing its profits as it makes them into developing a film and TV studio.  Its film is expected to be Rogue Trooper.  It now looks to developing the third Judge Dredd film (though a TV series is also being contemplated).  The first Sylvester Stallone film (1995) was appalling (despite it topping the annual video rental chart for 1996/7) and only got the broad vista of Mega-City One right.  The second Karl Urban Dredd) captured Dredd's dry, no nonsense, minimal-speech attitude.  For the new film Taika Waititi has been brought in.  As a comedy horror/thriller director Waititi has the humour and while Dredd is a humourless dark character there is much absurdity in Mega-City One ripe for exploiting.  This could work…

New A Christmas Carol film gains director with Robert Eggers.  Eggers (Nosferatu) is currently directing Werewulf which is currently slated for a December 2026 release. So the new version of Charles Dickens’ 1843, classic ghost story will have to come out after that.

Beeteljuice 3 has been green-lit.  Director Tim Burton's original, comedy horror, 1988 film seemed right for a sequel but it took to 2024 before we got Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.  That film had a reported budget of US$100 million (£82m) but took more than that in its opening weekend in N. America.  Since then, worldwide it has taken US$452 million (£370m).  So, not surprisingly a second sequel has been green-lit by Warner Brothers, despite just getting 77% on Rotten Tomatoes and 6.6/10 on IMBD (anything under 7.0 on IMDB is not usually considered very good so 6.6 is decidedly average: not bad, but certainly not very good).  Tim Burton is onboard.  Beetlejuice Beetlejuice trailer here

Ice Cream Man gains distributors in many countries.  Eli Roth has reportedly been working on this for a couple of decades, and yet the film's concept seems similar to the Image Comics’ Ice Cream Manseries, launched in 2018.  The plot concerns an idyllic summer town descending into madness when an ice cream man serves kids sweet delights with horrifying results…  Gossip has it that the film may be the start of a new cinematic franchise…

The Devils novel by Joe Abercrombie is to be adapted to film by James Cameron.  Abercrombie's novel The Devils will be adapted for screen by director James (The Terminator, Aliens, Avatar) Cameron and his production company, Lightstorm.  He will co-write the screenplay with Abercrombie.

Saturation Point novel by Adrian Tchaikovsky’s is to be adapted to film.  The story concerns an African zone to hot for humans. Dr. Jasmine Marks, who leads a search and rescue mission into it and discovers other intelligence is there...

Godzilla Minus One’s sequel is still unnamed and does not have a release date, however the finances make it inevitable!  Godzilla Minus One’s was made for an estimated US$15,000,000 (£12.3m) but after five months globally took US$113.7m (£93.2m).  While we wait for the Minus One sequel, the next Godzilla film will be titled Godzilla x Kong: Supernova that is currently slated for March, 2027.  Godzilla Minus One trailer here.

The Twilight Zone may be reincarnated as another film?  Word has it that Warner Brothers is considering the project with Ben Stiller to bring it to the big screen.  However, it may be that instead of an anthology of three tales, there will just be a single story… So how this fits into the Rod Serling The Twilight Zone concept is unclear.  The reporting so far suggest that the story will concern a fighter pilot whose rocket transports him 125 years into the future… This is a plot Serling has previously used.

The Masque of the Red Death may be reincarnated as another film?  The Edgar Allan Poe story has been filmed before with Vincent Price starring.  Filmmaker Charlie Polinger is said to be behind the venture, and Mikey Madison is considering being in it.  Apparently Madison would play twin sisters in the story that sees a mad prince take in the noble class into his castle while a plague devastates the peasantry outside.

Epic Games is using the voice of James Earl Jones as Darth Vader in it Fortnite game and the actors' union, SAG-AFTRA, has complained.  The objection is not the actual use, James Earl Jones died in 2024 had agreed to allow his voice to be used by AI to recreate Darth Vader. However, they did not negotiate with the union as to the rates for current use. So, the union filed an unfair labour practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board against Llama Productions who are owned by Epic and who are behind AI using Jones' voice for the current Fortnite production. The Union has said that it is protecting its negotiating rights.

And finally…

Short video clips (short films, other vids and trailers) that might tickle your fancy….

Trailer: Predator: Badlands has a trailer out.  A young Predator outcast from his clan finds an unlikely ally on his journey in search of the ultimate adversary.  The film releases November 2025.  You can see the trailer here.

Teaser: Avatar: Fire and Ash has a trailer out.  Jake and Neytiri's family grapples with grief after Neteyam's death, encountering a new, aggressive Na'vi tribe, the Ash People, who are led by the fiery Varang, as the conflict on Pandora escalates and a new moral focus emerges.  The film releases December 2025.  You can see a cast interview and clips here.

Want more? See last season's video clip recommendations here.

For a reminder of the top films in 2024 (and earlier years) then check out our top Science Fiction Films annual chart. This page is based on the weekly UK box office ratings over the past year up to Easter. You can use this page if you are stuck for ideas hiring a DVD for the weekend.

For a forward look as to film releases of the year see our film release diary.

 

Autumn 2025

Television News

 

British viewing habits revealed by Ofcom survey.  Ofcom is Britain's media regulator.  Its annual report for 2025 captures evolving consumer behaviours and key trends in the media sector, and sets out how audiences are served in the UK.  Its 2025 report concludes that growth in viewing to broadcasters’ online video services has not offset a decline in linear TV viewing – but broadcaster content still accounts for the majority of in-home viewing. Here, the BBC is the most watched broadcaster but YouTube comes second ahead of ITV;  68% are satisfied with Britain's public service broadcasters (BBC and Channel 4).  The UK commercial TV and online video sector recorded modest growth in 2024, with revenues reaching £17.1billion, up 3.3% from £16.5bn in 2023.  Printed books seem to be holding firm compared to their digital counterparts, ebooks and audiobooks.  85% UK adults watch video on demand each month, 84% use social media; 68% listen to live radio; 67% watch live TV; and 53% read a book a month.  Conversely, only 13% read an online magazine (so that says a lot for the likes of SF² Concatenation) and just 11% go to the cinema each month.
          There is though is a generation gap. 94% 15-24 year olds while 84% over 75s watch TV on a television set (less than half 15-24 year olds do this). 85% 15-24 year olds stream music while 64% over 75s read a book (53% 15-24 year olds do this).

Doctor Who viewing figures have plummeted!  The spring 2025 British viewing figures (excluding the rest of the world and Disney+ figures) have plummeted.  Now, while the British figures exclude those from elsewhere, they are likely to reflect a similar pattern, so this UK decline in figures does not bode well for the BBC-Disney collaboration.  The spring 2025 UK figures reveal that the consolidated figures (both those watching on the day as well as those streaming catch-up over the week of broadcast) struggled.  The first three episodes each saw their UK consolidated figures top three million views. All well and good, but the next two episodes both failed to attract even three million each.  The series two-parter finale saw the first episode attract 2.86 million and the finale 3.44 million.  This compares with the 2023/4 three-episode, David Tennant reprise as the Doctor. These saw the UK week consolidated figures fall between 6.85 million and 9.5 million.  Which means that the 2025 Gatwa season only attracted a third of the Tennant reprise episodes.  Further, a comparison with the last Jodie Whittaker Doctor Who season is also not good as its first four episodes in 2021 attracted around 5 million per episode: it really does not bode well for the BBC-Disney collaboration.
          So, why have the ratings plummeted?  Well, without undertaking a comprehensive viewer survey, it is impossible to tell.  However an informal survey of just a few SF² Concatenation team and local SF group members, reveals a possible Russell T. Davies over-ambition or, if one was unkind, over-indulgence.  The stories either are wrapped around big, Disney-budget level special effects, or are so heavily slated with Whovian Easter eggs that only the most die-hard of seasoned (elderly?) Doctor Who fans will get; meaning that everyone else gets left behind.  Russell, go back and look at the Ecclestone, Tennant, Smith episodes that attracted the most viewers, look at how they were structured and the sense-of-wonder component, and then use this as a template…

BBC Doctor Who spoilers galore.  Just hours after the BBC aired the final part of the current season of Doctor Who that it reported – on BBC News TV, national radio and its online website – a spoiler as to who the Doctor regenerated in the season's final scene.  What were they thinking!?
          Many, who had planed to time-shift view the episode later were upset, and with good reason.  The BBC gave a wimpy response and has promised to be more “mindful” of spoilers in news stories after viewers complained.  Not good enough! There should be a standard 'no spoiler' policy and this sent as a reminder to all BBC journalists.  That it issued a spoiler for one of its own shows is both daft and uncaring.

Doctor Who children's programme may be coming?  It will be a pre-school animation.  Apparently Disney will not be involved.  It is envisioned that the show, if it happens, will air on CBeebies (the BBC's channel for toddlers).  However, The BBC and Disney+ are also preparing the first Whoniverse spin-off, The War Between the Land and the Sea which sees the return of the Silurians.

The Squid Game third season's launch is a boost for Netflix.  It is Netflix's biggest series' season launch.  The third season launched in June (2025) was the most accessed, 60.1 million times in three days.  The series has had to 368.4 million hours downloaded make it the streamer's ninth biggest non-English language show. The first and second seasons occupy Netflix's top two series chart slots.

Knight of the seven Kingdoms gets an early 2026 release date.  The George R. R. Martin. A prequel to Game of Thrones (2011–2019) will come out on HBO.  The release has been held back from later this year.  We previously reported the series' details.

God of War screenwriter reveals he's never played the game!  Amazon has ordered two seasons of the forthcoming show based on the computer game of the same name.  It has been in the works for over two years now and earlier this year got Ronald D. Moore as its new show-runner.  All well and good, Ronald D. Moore is known for his work on the Star Trek franchise and the films Star Trek: Generations and Star Trek: First Contact as well as the 2006 re-boot of Battlestar Galactica.  However, there were a few eyebrows raised when Moore revealed that he had not played electronic games sine the arcade days of the late 1970s and '80s: he has never played God of War! Indeed, he is unlikely to do so since he finds modern games box controls a pain in the aτse.  Some feel that this may benefit the forthcoming show enabling it to draw more upon the original, Norse myth, source material than the actual game's storyline. Others that a faithful adaptation may well be welcomed by gaming fans as was the recent faithful adaptation of The Last of Us.

Friday the 13th prequel series, Crystal Lake, may hark back to the original film's premise.  The original Friday the 13th (1980) film had a budget of US$550,000 (£450,000) that brought in a global revenue of US$60 million (£49m). The original was also different from the subsequent ten films. The subsequent franchise had Pamela Voorhees as the mother of Jason Voorhees, the hockey mask-wearing slasher, but in the original film, Jason is a child who drowns at Camp Crystal Lake. His death leads his mother, Pamela, to seek revenge against the counsellors she blames for her son’s death.  The forthcoming Crystal Lake series from Peacock will see Linda Cardellini star as Pamela Voorhees.  You can see the original film trailer here.

The Bondsman has been cancelled after its first season.  We previously reported the series' premise.  Its ratings were probably the reason why the Amazon Prime series was dropped.  ++++ The series' trailer is here.

The Wheel of Time has been cancelled after its third season.  This follows a slippage in the show's US ratings on Amazon Prime.  Globally, its viewing has held up, but the show – based on the Robert Jordan novels – is expensive to make. Nonetheless, its Season 3 ranks 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, up from 86% for Season 2 and 81% for Season 1.  The show was short-listed for a Hugo Award in the 'Best Dramatic Presentation Short Form' category in 2022.  You can see the season 3 trailer here.

Resident Alien has been cancelled after its fourth season.  The series, on SyFy Channel and USA Network plus streamed on Peacock, is based on the Dark Horse comics. (We previously reported the series' premise.)  While Resident Alien season 1 debuted with a little over 1 million viewers, the number was down to around 500,000 viewers when season 4 premiered.  ++++ You can see the season 4 trailer here.

Citadel spin-off series are both not being renewed.  Amazon's Citadel, that launched in 2023, is a genre-adjacent, technothriller spy series concerning a small international ruling class (think quasi-illuminati).  It spawned two spin-off series Citadel: Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana but neither are to have a second season following poor ratings.  Instead the plot loose ends from Honey Bunny and Diana will be woven in to season 2 of Citadel that is expected late spring/early summer 2026.  You can see a citadel explanatory teaser video here.

The Devil May Cry has been renewed for a second season by Netflix.  The animated series is based on a 2022, SF/F action-adventure computer game.  It concerns the demon hunter Dante and his efforts to thwart various demon invasions of Earth.  A number of iterations of the computer game have been made for various gaming consoles, and so far sales have exceeded 33 million copies.  See the original trailer here.

Murderbot has been renewed for a second season by Apple TV Plus.  Murderbot season one only premiered in May (2025) and seems to have quickly got the viewing figures to encourage Apple to renew it.

The Ark has been renewed for a third season by SyFy.  The series, commissioned in 2022, is set 100 years in the future, when planetary colonisation missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race. Such was the success of its first season it was renewed for a second.  In it after the crew of Ark One reached their destination and found it uninhabitable, they struggled to survive long enough to locate a new home for themselves and all the ships that are due to follow...  Season three is slated too air in 2026.  You can see the series' trailer here.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been renewed for a third season by Disney+.  The news comes ahead of the season 2 debut in December (2025).  Season three will follow the story of Rick Riordan's 2007 novel, The Titan's Curse.  The teen fantasy series follows a 12-year-old demigod.  When the sky god Zeus (Lance Riddick) accuses Percy (Walker Scobell) of stealing his lightning bolt, Percy embarks on a dangerous quest to restore order to Olympus with the help of his friends Annabeth (Leah Jeffries) and Grover (Aryan Simhadri).  The first season had good viewing figures.  You can see the first season trailer here.

The Last Of Us has been renewed for a third season by HBO.  The renewal came before the airing of the second season's final episode.  Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann are the series joint showrunners.  They have teased that it may take a fourth season to wrap up all the plot arcs.  The first season's episode 'Long, Long Time' won a Hugo Award.  As to when Season 3 will air, because filming is not scheduled to start until 2026, a 2027 launch date is most likely.

The Last Of Us third season to see a focus on the character Abby.  In early in season two (spoiler alert) Abby (played by Kaitlyn Dever) killed Joel (Pedro Pascal).  ++++ You can see the season 2 trailer here.

Fallout has been renewed for a third season by Amazon Prime.    We previously reported on the series' premise.  This renewal comes ahead of the Season 2 launch December 2025.  Fallout season 1 trailer here.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is to end with a shortened fifth season.  Paramount+ announced the series has been renewed for a fifth season which will consist of six episodes. The season will also be the show’s last.  The makers say that this will enable them to conclude all the plot arcs.  The third 10-episode season only just premiered this summer (2025), so we have a way to go yet.  As this is a prequel series to the original Star trek pilot, it may be that the show will conclude just prior to the events of the classic Trek two-parter.  It is not clear whether this shows termination has anything to do with Paramount Global's current cost-cutting but this is the most watched Trek show Paramount+ is currently airing.  One reason for the concern is that the streaming Star Trek: Discovery spin-off film Star Trek: Section 31 got a poor reception.  Meanwhile, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy has wrapped filming.  ++++ You can see Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season three trailer here.

The Ninth Jedi will be a new Star Wars TV series.  The new series spins off from a Star Wars: Visions episode.  In that season one episode, Kara – the daughter of lightsabre-smith Juro – is pursued by dark forces while on a dangerous mission to deliver newly crafted lightsabres.

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 will be a new animated TV series.  The series will be a spin-off from Stranger Things set in Hawkins in the stark winter of 1985 between seasons 2 and 3 of the original live-action series and feature the show’s original characters.  There will be one new character addition, Nikki, a tough, mohawk-wearing gal – fighting new monsters and unravelling a paranormal mystery terrorising their town.  Matt and Ross Duffer brothers are executive producing the animated series.  Meanwhile, The fifth and final season of the live-action Stranger Things series will air in three parts late this year: the first premiering on 26th November (2025), part two on Christmas and the series' finale on New Year’s Eve.

Star Wars: Visions season 3 gets a release date.  The nine-episode season of the animated series will launch in October (2025) on Disney+.

Carrie gets its principal cast.  Summer Howell ((Cult of Chucky) and Samantha Sloyan (The Pitt) will lead the 8-episode series for Amazon Prime.  Howell will play Carrie and Sloyan her mother.  As previously reported, Mike Flanagan (Doctor Sleep) is writing; he has previously adapted several of Stephen King’s other works.  Carrie (1974) is based on King’s first novel.  Carrie has been adapted before, most famously with Brian De Palma's 1976 film that starred Sissy Spacek.

Crystal Lake gets its principal cast.  The Friday the 13th prequel series sees Linda Cardellini and William Catlett lead.  Joining them are Devin Kessler, Cameron Scoggins and Gwendolyn Sundstrom.  Linda Cardellini will play Pamela Voorhees, mother of the masked killer Jason Voorhees who was believed to have drowned as a boy in Crystal Lake but emerges years later seeking revenge for the murder of his serial killer mother.  Pamela. Betsy Palmer played the role in the first Friday the 13th film (1980).  The role has subsequently been played by Marilyn Poucher, Paula Shaw, and Nana Visitor in various sequels, crossovers, and reboot films.

Land of the Lost is being rebooted by Netflix.  Apparently this 1974 children's show is something of a cult classis in the USA.  It concerns a family whose river raft transport them to another time/world.  Krofft Productions remade the series in 1991, and adapted it into a feature film in 2009 that bombed.  The original show ran for 43 episodes across three seasons on NBC.  ++++ You can see the original show's intro here.

Buffy The Vampire Slayer may be being re-booted with Ryan Kiera Armstrong in the lead but Sarah Michelle Gellar will be in the mix too.  Hulu has ordered a pilot.  15-year-old Ryan Kiera (Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Firestarter) Armstrong will be the new slayer, but Sarah Michelle Gellar will play the original…  And in case you want a reminder, here is the original's season one trailer.

Threads, the 1984 nuclear war docu-drama, may be made into a TV series.  Warp (Adolescence) Films, is behind the series' development. The original BBC TV film considered what a nuclear attack would mean to those living in Sheffield, Britain.  It showed the nuclear attack, the disintegration of society, and the onset of a nuclear winter.  You can see the original (1984) Threads trailer here.

Nick Frost receives online backlash for agreeing to be cast in the forthcoming Harry Potter television series.  Nick (Attack the Block, Shaun of the Dead, Paul) has been cast as the half-giant Rubeus Hagrid that was originally played by Robbie Coltrane, who died in 2022.  The backlash was so strong that Nick Frost turned off comments on the post on his X/Twitter account announcing his acceptance of the role.  The backlash is not against the actor per se but for him agreeing to be in a J. K. Rowling series as the Harry Potter author has views on transeΧual issues of gender definition.  The forthcoming HBO Max series will devote a season to each of the seven Rowling novels so it may well be a decade-long venture.

Babylon V creator, J. Michael Straczynski, is relocating from the US to Great Britain, but he is not alone.  It seems as if many are relocating from the US and this includes scientists.  The Guardian newspaper reports that a record number, over 6,000, of US Americans applied for British citizenship in the first three months of this year, and for the right to live and work in Britain indefinitely. The common perception seems to be that these folk are escaping living under a Trump presidency.

 

 

Autumn 2025

Publishing & Book Trade News

 

US publishing sees growth of 4% in 2024 to US$32.5bn (£23.7bn).  Audio books continue to do well in the US growing 22.5% in 2024 and this growth is 80% over five years.  The 4% overall growth covers both physical and digital books together with educational materials. Sales of consumer books increased by 4.4% to US$21.2bn (£15.6bn). Physical print accounts for half (50.5%) of US publishers’ revenue.  Related news previously posted elsewhere on this site includes:
  – US (adult) fiction book sales grow by 6% first half of 2024
  – US audio book sales top US$2 billion in the 2023/2024 year

Reading for pleasure declines in US.  Over the past 20 years reading for pleasure has markedly declined data from a nationally representative sample from the American Time Use Survey (n = 236,270) reveals.  Over 20 years the decline in the numbers of individuals reading for pleasure daily in the US, decreased on average by 3% per year.  In terms of the total US adult population over 20 years the proportion fell from over 28% of the population to around 18%.  Over the two decades the disparities across racial groups, levels of education, and income increased.  (See  Bone, J. K., et al (2025) The decline in reading for pleasure over 20 years of the American Time Use Survey. iScience, 113288.).  ++++  Related news previously posted elsewhere on this site includes:
 -  Britain has fewer regular readers survey reveals!
  – YouGov survey reveals the book habits of US N. Americans
  – UK Science Fiction / Fantasy (SF/F) book publishing saw sales increase of 25% in 2023
  – UK top 20 SF/F imprints top £38 million (US$47m) sales in 2023
  – UK publishing saw a 5% growth in 2021
  – UK publishing sees small growth in 2020
  – UK print continued to grow in 2019
  – China's SF/F paper publishing grows by 34.7% in a year.
  – UK publishing grew a little to £6 billion (US$7.44 bn) in 2018
  – British publishing grew in the year 2017/8
  – Authors' incomes still continue to decline
  – US authors' income falls
  – The UK backlist continues to buttress sales
  – British authors' income continues to decline

Two US judges rule that training artificial intelligence (AI) on copyrighted works is 'fair use'.  Both judges separately made their rulings in different cases held in California.

Anthropic AI training violates copyright some authors say, and Anthropic settles out of court for US$1.5 billion (£1.15bn).  It is estimated that Anthropic will pay US$3,000 for each copyrighted work that was pirated.  Since then some other authors have expressed concern that publishers will get more from this settlement that the authors whose copyright it was that was violated.  Meanwhile, Anthropic has yet to admit it has done any wrong-doing….  Note: This settlement will not help British publishing as it only includes books registered with the US copyright agency.

Apple is being sued by two authors over training of AI using published books.  authors Grady Hendrix and Jennifer Roberson filed their case in Northern California against Apple citing the training of Apple’s “OpenELM” large language models, alleging the company “copied protected works without consent and without credit or compensation.”  Other tech companies, including ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, Microsoft, and Instagram-parent Meta, face lawsuits over similar alleged copyright violations.

Britain's Parliamentary debate on artificial intelligence (AI) throws doubt on whether authors' opt-out of their works being used for AI are sufficiently robust?  Some say that the copyright law conferring rights to authors is clear but that the technology for enabling authors to opt-out is not up to the job.  The UK government's proposals to automatically allow books to be used for training unless authors actively opt-out has upset both authors and publishers while Britain not signing the Paris AI statement (along with the US) has also worried them.  Britain's Publisher Association is of the view that copyright laws need “reinforcing – not watering down” to protect creatives, and the value they bring to the UK economy.  During the debate Meta’s (which owns Facebook) use of pirated books available through Library Genesis. Some Members of Parliament called for AI trainers to disclose which copyrighted books they have used, but that is unlikely to happen…  This issue is likely to run for a while.

The director of the U.S. Copyright Office has been fired.  The Trump administration has fired Shira Perlmutter. This was just two days after the dismissal of Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden.  Congress representative Joe Morelle reportedly has linked the dismissal to Elon Musk's attempt to get approval for Artificial Intelligence being able to freely data-scrape copyrighted works for training.  ++++ Grants to US literary publishers have also been cancelled by the Trump administration.

US-based authors call for publishing houses not to release books created by artificial intelligence (AI).  Over 70 authors signed the letter including SF/F scribes Leigh Bardugo, Holly Black, Cassandra, Clare, Lev Grossman, R.F. Kuang, Rainbow Rowell, and Chuck Wendig. Addressed to the big five publishing conglomerate – Penguin, Random House, HarperCollins, Simon & Schuster, Hachette Book Group, and Macmillan, who are also the big five in Britain – I t asked them to promise “they will never release books that were created by machines.”.  It also asks them not to publishing books written using AI tools built on copyrighted content without authors’ consent or compensation, to refrain from replacing publishing house employees wholly or partially with AI tools, and to only hire human audiobook narrators.

Book covers' artwork is increasingly being used in other products and artificial intelligence (AI) is thought to exacerbate the issue.  Book cover art is being used on household items.  For example, Raven Pages Design Studio, that provides publishers with artwork for book covers, found cover art they did for fantasy author Helen Scheuerer ('Iron & Embers' and 'Thorns & Fire' series) had been used on bath towels and rugs and even prints of the cover art!  AI is thought to make adapting book cover art for other products easier.  Also, the marketing platform/discount shopping site Temu has recently removed 50 household items featuring 'stolen cover art' from Micaela Alcaino – the 2022 Designer of the Year at The British Book Award winner.  The early 21st century globalisation has not helped matters. If art is stolen in China, put on a European platform and bought by someone in N. America then there is already a confounding international legal tangle.  The Association of Illustrators and the Design and Artists’ Copyright Society are concerned about this copyright theft issue.  More news will surely follow.

The academic publisher Taylor & Francis (T&F) has solid growth for 2025's first half, and forges links with artificial intelligence (AI) companies.  Taylor & Francis is in turn part of Inferna who saw growth of around 20% to over two billion with an operating profit of £578.9m.  T&F itself grew by 12% which is good compared to the growth seen by most UK publishers in 2024.  T&F has sold access to research to Microsoft for AI training and plans to continue to do so. T&F publishes both books and journals.

The Royal Society is moving towards open access publishing provided libraries pay for journal subscriptions.  The Royal Society is Britain's national academy of science (the effectively it is the government sponsored learned society for science) and as such is non-profit. It is the world's oldest science academy and publishes ten titles including the world's first peer-reviewed journal.  There is a move in Britain, and elsewhere, for academic publishers to make their journals open access. This is because most journals' content (unlike most privately-funded industrial research which remains confidential to the company) is based on university and research institute research that is government funded by the tax-payer. The argument goes that as the tax-payer has already paid for the research, so the tax-payer should have free access to the resulting research papers.  There are a number of open access models. The one the Royal Society plans to adopt for eight of its journals is known as 'S20'. Under this model, the journal's content in a given year is free to access as long as enough libraries commit to paying an annual subscription fee. In 2020, only 17% of Royal Society papers were open access.  The popularity of the S20 model is increasing.  This year (2024/5) , 378 journals were published under S20; it was 192 last year.  The problem with the S20 model is that academic libraries (as with all public libraries) face budget pressures: nearly three-quarters UK university libraries reduced their budgets this year.  It may be that other open access models that require researchers to pay editorial costs from their research funds may see some of these funds redirected to their university library subscriptions.  It is still early days.

Donald Trump's cutting the de minimis postal exemption hits British publishers.  It used to be that small parcels with goods valued under US$800 (£592) were exempt from tax but Trump has removed this measure. De minimis was created in 1938.  China (including Hong Kong) is the biggest sender of de minimis parcels to the US sending over a billion in the year to September 2024.  Canada and Mexico were next sending 98m and 94m parcels respectively. Britain followed sending 41 million.  Many of these are small parcels of books. Some British publishers responded by temporarily ceasing book exports to the US while they sorted matters out.  The major UK book distributor, Gardners, has placed an additional charge on packages to the US of £2.65 (US$3.50) to each parcel sent.  The legality of Trumps import tariffs are currently being tested in the US courts.

Denmark scraps book tax!  Over here in Britain we tend to forget that some nations have a tax on books: Britain has refrained despite some government's contemplations, to apply value added tax (VAT) on books, Britain's VAT is zero rated for publications.  Denmark is one nation that does have a tax on books and it is levelled at 25% annually (the highest book tax rate in the world) accruing some (£38 million / US$50m).  The reason for removing the tax is that The most recent education report from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) found that 24% of Danish 15-year-olds could not understand a simple text, up four percentage points in a decade.

China is reportedly cracking down on 'Boys Love' fiction.  Female writers have been summoned by Gansu province police for posting and sharing homoseΧual romance stories online. The summons have been given to some who live hundreds of miles away outside the province. Fines and possible imprisonment may result if commonsense fails to prevail. Writers were apparently unaware that what they were doing was considered a crime.  Apparently, According to China's law, police in any part of the country who claim they have received complaints about an individual can call them in for questioning.

Australian SF author Garth Nix has a King 2025 Birthday Honour.  The author of over 40 books has been presented with the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM).  Deserved congratulations.

Concerns that social media is distorting who gets to become a professionally published debut author.  The Bookseller (the UK trade magazine) reports that TikTok and a strong social media presence is what is needed to get a break in professional publishing: the days when trawling the slush pile for brilliance might be numbered?  Ruby Cline has 47,100 TiKTok followers, has said that social media gave publishers the confidence that there was a market for her work.  Romantasy star Rebecca Yarros has 1.4 million Instagram followers, Sarah J Maas 2.2 million, and Alex Aster 1.4m TikTok fans: she got a publisher deal for her novel Lightlark after a clip of her outlining its premise went viral.  Ally Louks was part of a social media misogyny spat, and while that was distressing she came out of it with 222,400 X (formally Twitter) followers.  It looks like those with a significant social media presence are more frequently approached by agents.  Meanwhile Stranger Things actress Maya Hawke complained that having a number of likes/ticks/followers is influencing Hollywood as to which young actors to hire.  The question everyone wants to know is whether this trend for using social media as a metric is helping with quality writing getting published?

Julia Donaldson becomes the first author to sell 50 million units in Britain this century.  Now, this is BookScan data, which means that we are talking about physical books (but not e-books) sold through bookshops as well as major online retailers such as Amazon since accurate records began (roughly post-2021 which means that the previous sales of the likes of C. S. Lewis and Shakespeare are not included).  Donaldson and her illustrators have now sold over 50.3 million copies as measured by BookScan.  This is half a year after she overtook J. K. Rowling's own BookScan sales (47.8 million books through BookScan) and Donaldson has made over £250 million (US$320m) this way. Her top book is the illustrated children's fantasy, The Gruffalo.  Trailing behind both Julia Donaldson and J. K. Rowling is James Patterson who has sold 31.6 million copies as measured this way.

Suzanne Collins' Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping helps boost Scholastic's turnover.  The half year to May 2025 saw Scholastic's revenue up 7% to US$508m (£377m). The publisher put much of this down to a strong performance of the fifth book in Suzanne Collins’ global bestselling Hunger Games series, Sunrise on the Reaping.

Suzanne Collins' Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping collectors' edition is coming.  Sunrise on the Reaping is the fifth novel in 'The Hunger Games' series by Suzanne Collins.  A special collectors' edition will be published simultaneously by Scholastic in the US, Canada, the UK and Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand on 4th November 2025.  The edition includes new cover art with metallic foil details, stained edges with stencilled art, full-colour floral endpapers and exclusive back matter.  Since publication in March, the novel has sold more than 2.5 million world English copies – including print, e-books, and audiobooks – in the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. It revisits the world of Panem, 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the second Quarter Quell.  It will cost £24.99.
          Sunrise on the Reaping came out in March (2025) and sold 1.2 million copies in the US in its first week of sales. It sold a further 300,000 copies in the British Isles, Canada and Australia.  ++++  For news of the film see earlier, above.

Hachette UK has reported 4% growth in its half-year financial report for 2025.  Legarde, who own Hachette, across its entire publishing arm, its total revenue was €1,349m in the first half of the year, which is a reported change of 3.1%, with a profit before taxes (EBITA) of €103m. Hachette UK encompasses the following SF imprints: Orion's Gollancz, Little Brown's Orbit and Piatkus, Quercus' Jo Fletcher's Books; Hodder & Stoughton, and Bookouture.  Genre bestsellers cited as boosting this growth, include: Rebecca Yarros’ Onyx Storm (Piatkus), Quicksilver by Callie Hart (Hodder & Stoughton), Never Flinch by Stephen King (Hodder & Stoughton), Deep End by Ali Hazelwood (Little, Brown), Phantasma by Kaylie Smith (Bookouture), Wind and Truth by Brandon Sanderson (Orion), and the Housemaid series by Freida McFadden (Bookouture).

Penguin to publish a new horror series of books in its Viking imprint.  Viking will publish a new five-book series this Halloween, featuring literary horror writing of the 20th century.  The Penguin Horror series will include works by J. B. Priestley, Edith Wharton, Hilda Lewis, and Rosalind Ashe, as well as an anthology of classic horror stories by authors such as Mary Shelley, Edgar Allan Poe and Charlotte Perkins Gilman.  "Penguin Horror is a celebration of all that goes bump in the night," said Edward Kirke, commissioning editor at Viking.

Red Dwarf co-creator, Doug Naylor, has a new book coming out, Sin Bin Island.  It concerns Jack Digby who is unexpectedly sent to Cyril Snigg’s Correctional Orphanage for Wayward Boys and Girls. At the end of the year, the four worst behaved pupils are sent to Sin Bin Island… The book is coming out this month, September (2025), from David Fickling Books.

The Register of Copyrights at the US Copyright Office has been sacked by the Trump administration.  Shira Perlmutter, the Register, was the principal advisor to Congress on national and international copyright matters….  Meanwhile, the (US) Authors Guild delivered its petition signed by over 7,000 writers and publishers objecting to the firing of register of copyrights Shira Perlmutter and requesting her reinstatement to 12 Congressional leaders….  Meanwhile, Shira Perlmutter has filed a lawsuit against a number of people including her successor, Todd Blanche, who was appointed by President Trump. Her argument is that only a lawfully appointed librarian of Congress can remover her from her post and that legality of Blanche's appointment is questionable.

Saucy Books is London’s first romance-only bookshop.  It will be based in Notting Hill.  with the rise in Romantasy, this was probably only a matter of time.  The shop's stock will rotate regularly to provide regular visitors with choice.  Additionally, almost every other month there will be a new theme to the lead stock carried.  The books will be shelved under their romance trope, such as enemies-to-lovers, grumpy-sunshine, or second-chance romance. There will also be a dedicated space for "smut" and room for popular perennials, including two romantasy series: Sarah J Maas’ A Court of Thorns and Roses (Bloomsbury) and Rebecca Yarros’ Empyrean series (Piatkus).

The SFWA has re-branded its blog as PLanetside.  The SFWA (Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association, formerly the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America) has renamed its blog.  The blog strives to represent SFWA’s mission to inform, inspire, support, and advocate for creators of speculative fiction worldwide.

The SFWA has posted an article on the moral rights of copyright.  This is particularly important for writers being published in the USA.  The Berne Convention (which provides much of the international basis for copyright law).  Moral rights are intended to protect authorship, primarily by ensuring that a creator’s work is published or disseminated with their name—the right of attribution—and that the work can’t be altered or modified in ways that would be deleterious or prejudicial to the author or to the work itself—the right of integrity…  However, in the USA (a Berne signatory since 1988) there’s no general moral rights provision in copyright law. Some US publishers' contracts have a moral rights waiver, including one publisher of major magazines of SF/F stories.

 

And finally, some of the summer's book or author-related videos…

John Scalzi's space operas are rather good but, alas, perhaps less so for some of his humour books. Having said that Red Shirts (2012) was an exception.  Indeed, it won both a Hugo for 'Best Novel' and a Locus Award.  This brings us on to the YouTube channel Grammaticus Books. It has released a 7-minute video on Red Shirts. And Grammaticus, though overall liking the novel, does have some reservations about it…  You can see the 7-minute video here.

Science Fiction can inspire and it can inspire people who are blind!  Over the summer, BBC Radio 4 ran a half-hour documentary by its disability correspondent, Peter White, who happens himself to be blind. He looked at blindness in science fiction and how it has inspired some blind folk.
          From Victorian novels to Hollywood blockbusters, sci-fi regularly returns to the theme of blindness.
          Peter White, who was heavily influenced as a child by one of the classics, sets out to explore the impact of these explorations of sight on blind and visually impaired people.
          He believes a scene in The Day of the Triffids by John Wyndham imbued him with a strange confidence - and he considers the power of science fiction to present an alternative reality for blind readers precisely at a time when lockdown and social distancing has seen visually impaired people marginalised.
          He talks to technology producer Dave Williams about Star Trek The Next Generation's Chief Engineer Geordi La Forge, Dr Sheri Wells-Jensen talks about Birdbox and world-building from a blind point of view in James L. Cambias's A Darkling Sea. Professor Hannah Thompson of Royal Holloway University of London takes us back to 1910 to consider The Blue Peril - a novel which in some ways is more forward thinking in its depiction of blindness than Hollywood is now.
          And Doctor Who actor Ellie Wallwork gives us her take on why blindness is so fascinating to the creators of science fiction.
          You can download for a short while here or later access it from BBC Sounds.

 

Autumn 2025

Forthcoming SF Books

 

A Rebel’s History of Mars by Nadia Afifi, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$34.95 / US$26.95, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58945-2.
The fates of two people, separated by space and time, collide when a crew of time-travelling historians travel to Mars to learn why their ancestors left for a distant galaxy. They find an aerialist in the Martian circus who triggered a chain of events when she was infected with an alien substance, one that could spell humanity’s end or salvation.  Kezza, an aerialist in the Martian circus, can never return to Earth – but she can assassinate the man she blames for her grim life on the red planet. Her murderous plans take an unexpected turn, however, when she uncovers a sinister secret. A thousand years into the future, Azad lives a safe but controlled life on the beautiful desert planet of Nabatea. His world is upended when he joins a crew of space-travelling historians seeking to learn the true reason that their ancestors left Mars. Separated by time and space, Kezza and Azad’s stories collide in the Martian desert.

Cold Eternity by S. A. Barnes, Transworld, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-857-50823-2.
Billed by the publisher as a new space horror that blends the dystopian dread of Severance with the catastrophic approach to AI from M3gan.  Halley is on the run from an interplanetary political scandal that has put a huge target on her back. She heads for what seems like the perfect place to lay low: Elysian Fields, a gigantic space barge storing the cryogenically frozen bodies of Earth's most fortunate citizens from more than a century ago…  The cryo program, created by trillionaire tech genius Zale Winfeld, is long defunct, and the AI hologram 'hosts', ghoulishly created in the likeness of Winfeld's three adult children, are glitchy. The ship feels like a crypt, and the isolation gets to Halley almost immediately. She starts to see figures crawling in the hallways, and there's a constant scraping, slithering, and rattling echoing in the vents.  It's not long before Halley realises she may have gotten herself trapped in an even more dangerous situation than the one she was running from…

Hearthspace by Stephen Baxter, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61467-2.
In the far future, among a billion planets and a star that burns a billion times as brilliant as the Sun of Earth, humanity exists where it has never belonged…  A thousand years have passed since a human expedition was launched to the system of the ‘Hearth’, a dark matter star. Humanity – its origins forgotten – has peacefully colonised many planets. But now an expansive slaving culture begins to cross Hearthspace…  Ulla Breen, young space-navy officer, must lead the fight against the slavers, and ultimately seek out the origin of humanity in the Hearthspace.

Robots Past & Future Short Stories edited by Chris Beckett, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$40 / US$30, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-835-62292-6.
Anthology. The world of Generative AI, Robots and Artificial Intelligence are moving rapidly in new directions. This new Robots anthology delves into the fascinating evolution of robots – from the mechanical marvels of the past to the imaginative possibilities of the future. Whether exploring the nostalgia of retro robotics, envisioning futuristic automatons, or unique stories that bridge the two, this exciting collection brings together classic fiction of robots from the past and combines them with new stories by modern authors.

A Crime Through Time by Amelia Blackwell, Pan, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-054091.
Pemberley, 1799. When Miss Georgiana Darcy attempts to escape an unwanted marriage proposal, she isn’t expecting to end up quite so far from home. But after encountering a mysterious object in the nearby woods, she finds herself transported almost two hundred years into the future.  Saltram, 1995. At a grand country house where a film crew are busy shooting the latest Jane Austen adaptation, a terrible crime has been committed. And Miss Darcy – newly arrived, impeccably dressed and thoroughly confused – is the only witness.  It soon becomes clear that, somehow, Georgiana was meant to solve this riddle. With the help of a distractingly handsome Irishman named Quinn and a border collie named Watson, she sets out to stop the killer before they can strike again. But trouble is brewing back at Pemberley, and time, it seems, is not on her side.

Whalesong by Miles Cameron, Gollancz, £25, hrdbk, ISBN 978-139-9-61508-2.
Space opera.  As Marca Nbaro begins scaling the DHC’s political ladder, terrorism, espionage and the distant Aliens War all threaten the Human Sphere. When Nbaro is almost killed, treason is revealed, and a single merchant ship stands between humanity and extinction.

Title to be confirmed by Michael Connelly, Orion, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-398-71907-1.
This is a genre-adjacent technothriller.  An company has a product that may have been responsible for the murder of a young girl….

Doctor Who: Fear Death by Water by Emily Cook, BBC Books, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-785-94961-6.
An original Who story with the Gatwa Doctor.  Northumberland, 1838. The TARDIS crash lands on board a sinking steamship. Stranded, the Doctor and the few survivors fight for their lives – while the local lighthouse keeper’s daughter, Grace Darling, risks her life to row to their rescue.  Lauded a heroine, Grace struggles to cope with her new-found fame. But the Doctor senses something else is troubling Grace. She’s been tormented by the terrifying vision she saw out at sea in the storm. There’s a monster in her mind, wrecking ships and stealing the souls of the drowned.  And it’s real.

The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes by Arthur Conan Doyle, Oxford University Press, £6.99 / US$8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-198-86434-9.
The volume is full of famous cases, including ‘The Red-Headed League’, ‘The Blue Carbuncle’, and ‘The Speckled Band’, as well as the first appearance of Irene Adler. The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes is the series of short stories that made the fortunes of The Strand Magazine, in which they were first published, and won immense popularity for Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson.  Sherlock Holes was one of the first modern superheroes with an uncanny ability for detective work.

To Cage a Wild Bird by Brooke Fast, Transworld, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN: 978-1-911-75100-7.
Billed by the publisher as The Hunger Games meets Prison Break in this enemies-to-lovers, fantasy romance series that's perfect for fans of Veronica Roth and Tahereh Mafi who loved the 2010s dystopian era and are looking for the adult version of those books.   A deadly prison. A forbidden romance. A fight for survival.  In Dividium, all crimes are punishable by life in prison. A prison that’s a life sentence in more ways than one. Where the wealthy can hunt the inmates for sport.  Raven’s mission is simple: infiltrate the infamous and deadly Endlock Prison to save her brother.  There’s just one problem: Raven has a target on her back. Her reputation as the most ruthless bounty hunter in Dividium precedes her, and the inmates she’s sent to Endlock want their revenge.

Doctor Who: Spectral Scream by Hannah Fergesen, BBC Books, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-785-94962-3.
An original Who story with the Gatwa Doctor.  When a psychic shriek for help nearly overwhelms the TARDIS, the Doctor and Belinda track the source to a distant planet. There they find a sentient, telepathic bio-ship named Adama and ragged colonists descended from the original crew. Adama is dying, and their spectral screams are growing strong enough to kill anyone in the vicinity.  When Adama crashed 100 years ago, it was with a great treasure on board, stolen from the ruthless Gangnax Imperium – technology that could either unite worlds or destroy them. If they are to save the bio-ship, the Doctor and Belinda must survive suspicious colonists, greedy bounty hunters and military forces determined to reclaim what’s theirs – before Adama’s final death throes destroy them all.

Coldwire by Chloe Gong, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
To escape rising seas and rampant epidemics, most of society lives “upcountry” in glistening virtual reality, while those who can’t afford the subscription are forced to remain in crumbling “downcountry.”  But upcountry isn’t perfect. A cold war rages between two powerful nations, Medaluo and Atahua – and no one suffers for it more than the Medan orphans in Atahua. Their enrolment at Nile Military Academy is mandatory. Either serve as a soldier or risk being labelled a spy.  Eirale graduated the academy and joined NileCorp’s private forces downcountry, exactly as she was supposed to. Then Atahua’s most wanted anarchist frames her for assassinating a government official, and she’s given a choice: cooperate with him to search for a dangerous program in Medaluo or go down for treason.  Meanwhile, Lia is finishing her last year upcountry at Nile Military Academy. Paired with her academic nemesis for their final assignment, Lia is determined to beat him for valedictorian and prove her worth. But there may be far more at stake when their task to infiltrate Medaluo and track down an Atahuan traitor goes wrong…  Though Eirale and Lia tear through Medaluo on different planes of reality, the two start to suspect they are puzzle pieces in a larger Conspiracy – and the closer they get to the truth, the closer their worlds come to a shattering collision.

Doctor Who: Lux by James Goss, BBC Books, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-785-94955-5.
A trip to 1950s Miami takes a dangerous turn, leaving the Doctor and Belinda at the mercy of Mr Ring-a-Ding.  A cartoon come to life who wants something that only the Doctor can give him. Can Belinda save the Doctor?  Or will they be trapped by a trick of light?  Featuring Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor and Varada Sethu as Belinda.

Doctor Who: Empire of Death by Scott Handcock, BBC Books, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-785-94953-1.
Enlisting UNIT in their search for an enigmatic woman who appears all throughout time and space, the Doctor and Ruby uncover deeper mysteries.  What is the secret of Susan Triad? What happened on the night that Ruby was born? The answers lead the Doctor and Ruby to a horrifying confrontation with the greatest evil of all...  Russell T Davies' epic two-part finale of Ncuti Gatwa's first season as the Doctor is novelised by series script editor Scott Handcock, reinstating material from earlier drafts.

Final Orbit by Chris Hadfield, Quercus, £15.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-43596-2.
1975. A new Apollo mission launches into orbit, on course to dock with a Russian Soyuz spacecraft: three NASA astronauts and three cosmonauts, joining to celebrate a new dawn of Soviet-American cooperation.  But a third power is rising, in the race to dominate space. As NASA Flight Controller Kaz Zemeckis listens in from Earth, three of the six astronauts are killed in an unexplained accident. And from a remote location in east Asia, a capsule secretly launches with China’s very first astronaut aboard, purpose unknown…  Full of Cold War intrigue and real historical characters, Final Orbit accelerates to a thrilling conclusion – and brings to life the loneliness, majesty and pure rush of space flight, with all of the hard-won experience of a writer who is himself one of the most decorated astronauts alive….  From the author of The Apollo Murders

Afrofuturism Short Stories edited by Sandra M. Grayson & Isis Asare, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$40 / US$30, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-835-62264-3.
The National Museum of African American History and Culture defines Afrofuturism as exploring ‘Black identity, agency and freedom through art, creative works and activism that envision liberated futures for Black life’. This new anthology expands on the success of Black Sci-Fi Short Stories and First Peoples Shared Stories with fresh stories from open submissions and by invitation.  Dr Sandra M. Grayson is a tenured full professor in the English Department at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Her publications include the books Visions of the Third Millennium; Symbolizing the Past; A Literary Revolution; and Sparks of Resistance, Flames of Change.  Isis Asare is the CEO/ Founder of Sistah Scifi, the first Black-owned US bookstore focused on science fiction and fantasy in the US. She also serves as Exec. Director of Aunt Lute Books, an intersectional, non-profit feminist press. Asare holds degrees from Stanford, Harvard and Columbia. She hails from Harlem, New York, and lives in Oakland, CA.

The Rule of Chaos by Esmie Jikiemi-Pearson, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-23425-3.
Trapped inside the mysterious Order of Legends, Asha is struggling to become the hero that the hundred worlds need. Her sister is dead, her mother won’t wake up, Obi is gone and Xavior keeps visiting her dreams.  As three timelines begin to converge, Asha must decide exactly what she’s willing to sacrifice in order to save the universe.

Lucid by Oraine Johnson, Gollancz, £15.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61016-2.
Science fiction.  This explores the nature of our subconscious through the lens of Joseph Jacobs, an everyday college student in a dystopian, near-future Birmingham – until he’s not . . . Due to be awakened to his true identity, on his eighteenth birthday he receives a package that changes reality itself. As Joseph begins to learn the truth, it becomes clear – we cannot have dreams without nightmares.

Saltcrop by Yume Kitasei, Harper Voyager, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Skipper Shimizu lives in the epilogue of our world. With her sisters Carmen and Nora, she scavenges her family's survival out of the ruins around them: finding food despite the blight that ruined the crops, keeping their grandmother and uncle afloat in a drowning world.  When their oldest sister disappears, Skipper and Carmen brave a dystopian ocean full of storms, toxic waste, and pirates to find her and bring her home. But they're not the only ones looking for Nora. Renewal – the seed corporation that has controlled their world since the blight – wants what Nora has discovered.  Luckily, the Shimizu sisters know a thing or two about survival.

The Stardust Grail by Yume Kitasei, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
Maya Hoshimoto was once the best art thief in the galaxy. For ten years, she returned stolen artifacts to alien civilizations – until a disastrous job forced her into hiding. Now she just wants to enjoy a quiet life but she's haunted by disturbing visions of the future.  Then an old friend comes to her with a job she can't refuse: find a powerful object that could save an alien species from extinction. But the farther she goes, the more her visions cast a dark shadow over her friends. Someone will betray her along the way.

Cixin Liu: The Collected Short Stories by Cixin Liu, Head of Zeus, £25, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-90393-1.
Cixin Liu is one of China's leading SF writers and author of The Three-Body Problem – the first ever translated novel to win a Hugo Award. Prior to becoming a writer, Liu worked as an engineer in a power plant in Yangquan.

All That We See or Seem by Ken Liu, Head of Zeus, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-91594-1.
A near-future thriller set in a world where the dark algorithms of AI have permeated every aspect of life, from politics to culture to dreaming. At 14, Julia Z became infamous as the "orphan hacker," a teenage prodigy who broke the law and captivated a nation. Now, years later, she’s trying to leave that life behind, hiding in the quiet suburbs of Boston. But her fragile anonymity is shattered when a desperate lawyer bursts into her life, begging for her help to find his wife—a celebrated artist who uses AI to craft dreams for thousands and who has been kidnapped by a criminal syndicate.  Julia embarks on a harrowing journey across the country, drawn ever-deeper into the shadows of the American dream. Resourceful, relentless, and deeply contemptuous of authority, Julia must dig deep into her unique skill set and fractured psyche to uncover the truth – and to hold onto hope when everything around her descends into darkness.

Doctor Who: The Robot Revolution by Una McCormack, BBC Books, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-785-94954-8.
Belinda Chandra grew up longing to travel - but never imagined rocket ships would be part of the deal. Abducted by killer robots and taken to a strange planet, Belinda must join forces with the Doctor to put right a revolution that might just be her fault... Reach for the stars as the Doctor and Belinda - as played by Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu - embark on their first adventure together. This novelisation of Russell T Davies' script.

Opposite World by Elizabeth Anne Martins, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$34.95 / US$26.95, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58960-5.
Science fantasy? You can’t always trust your dreams. But what if you can’t trust your waking life either? Piper “Pip” Screed remembers nothing about her mother’s mysterious death or the strange episode that left her in a deep, unexplained sleep. All she knows is that her father uprooted them to a secluded mountain cabin, severed all ties to the outside world, and refuses to answer her questions. Blending science fiction with psychological horror, surreal fantasy, and an aching tremor of human longing, Opposite World is an exploration of memory, identity, and the thin divide between perception and reality.

Royal Gambit by Daniel O’Malley, Gollancz, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62169-4.
When the Prince of Wales dies abruptly, and all signs point to an unnatural assassination, Alix is assigned to be his sister’s lady-in-waiting. Thrust into the limelight overnight, both in the everyday world and in the underground world of the Checquy, Alix must juggle her responsibilities and her loyalties as she attempts to unravel the murder, keep Louise safe and learn how to smile graciously while eerie threats loom around every corner.  A princely murder, a supernatural assassin, an undercover bodyguard… a royal nightmare!

Forged by Beth Overmyer, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$34.95 / US$26.95, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58951-3.
This is the third book in Overmyer’s 'Blade and Bone' series. Verve is meant to rule and unite the mortal and magical realms. There are several challenges standing in her way, however. Dacre, her former captor and greatest enemy, seeks to set up a kingdom with himself crowned as king and Verve as his queen. That is, until Verve tumbles through a portal leading to a realm from which there are no known means of escape…

Requiem by John Palisano, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$34.95 / US$26.95, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58954-4.
Ava must fight an entity locked in on taking out the crew of ‘Eden’, a moon-sized cemetery in space, as it brings back the souls of the dead buried aboard. One such soul is Ava’s lost love, Roland. The spirits of the interred on Eden haunt those aboard, including a visiting musician is tasked with writing a new song for the dead. Her Requiem calls a cosmic entity that illuminates their darkest fears and secrets. One by one, they’re driven mad. Ava fights her grief and must rise up before they’re lost and the entity reaches Earth.

Doctor Who: The Well by Gareth L. Powell, BBC Books, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-785-94956-2.
A terror from the past is rising from the darkness five miles deep.  Joining a military rescue mission to an isolated mining colony, the Doctor and Belinda find a single survivor of a violent catastrophe. What killed the colonists?  Why is every mirror in the base smashed?  The chilling truth spells horror and death...  This features the Doctor and Belinda as played by Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu.

One Yellow Eye by Leigh Radford, Nightfire, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-04827-4.
a scientist desperately searches for a cure to a zombie virus while also hiding a monumental secret – her undead husband. Kesta’s husband Tim was the last person to be bitten in a zombie pandemic.  The country is now in a period of respite, the government seemingly having rounded up and disposed of all the infected. [; But Kesta has a secret..  Tim may have been bitten, but he’s not quite dead yet. In fact, he’s tied to a bed in her spare room.  And she’s made him a promise: find a cure, bring him back. A scientist by day, Kesta juggles intensive work under the microscope alongside Tim’s care, slipping him stolen drugs to keep him docile, knowing she is hiding the only zombie left.  But Kesta is running out of drugs – and time. Can she save her husband before he is discovered? Or worse…  will they trigger another outbreak?

Halcyon Days by Alastair Reynolds, Gollancz, £15.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61177-0.
Yuri Gagarin is a private investigator aboard the Halcyon – a starship, hurtling through space, carrying thousands of passengers with thousands more sleeping the journey away.  His usual investigative work – cheating spouses and small-time cons – takes a turn when he’s hired to look into a death in one of Halcyon’s most elite families… and then warned off the case again. Yuri finds himself embroiled in a murder mystery in which, at any moment, he could be the latest victim.

Shadows Upon Time by Christopher Ruocchio, Head of Zeus, £25, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-92066-2.
The trumpet sounds.  The end has come at last. After his victory at Vorgossos, Hadrian Marlowe finds himself a fugitive, on the run not only from the Extrasolarians, but from his own people, the Sollan Empire he betrayed – and who betrayed him.  What's more, the inhuman Cielcin have have vanished, unseen for more than a century.  The armies of men have grown complacent, but Hadrian knows the truth: the Cielcin are gathering their strength, preparing for their final assault against the heart of all mankind.  Only Hadrian possesses the power to stem the tide: an ancient war machine, forged by the daimon machines at the dawn of time. The mighty Demiurge. With it, Hadrian must face not just the Cielcin horde, but their Prophet-King, and the dark gods it serves – the very gods who shaped the universe itself.  This must be.

Tailored Realities by Brandon Sanderson, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-63323-9.
Collection of shorts.  Spanning the genres of fantasy and science fiction, this collection features stories from beyond the bounds of Brandon Sanderson’s Cosmere universe. Along with the never-before-seen novella Moment Zero, Tailored Realities will include Snapshot, Perfect State, Defending Elysium (a novella set within the world of Skyward), five other stories that were originally published individually elsewhere and many that have never before been available in print.  The collection will also include a black-and-white illustration for each story.

The Shattering Peace by John Scalzi, Tor, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-08293-7.
For a decade, peace has reigned in interstellar space. A tripartite agreement between the Colonial Union, the Earth and the alien Conclave has kept the forces of war at bay.  But there is a new force that threatens the hard-maintained peace: The Consu, the most advanced intelligent species humans have ever met, are on the cusp of a species-defining civil war.  The Colonial Union, the Earth and the Conclave are at risk of being dragged into the conflict, whether they want to be involved or not. Gretchen Trujillo is a former Colonial Union diplomat, trying to forge a new life away from the conflicts of nations, human and alien. But when she is called to take part in a secret mission involving representatives from every powerful faction in space, what she finds there has the chance to redefine the destinies of each – or destroy them forever

59 Minutes by Holly Seddon, Orion, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-398-70949-2.
This is a genre-adjacent thriller.  It’s an ordinary evening. People are coming home from work, cooking dinner for their children, cuddling on sofas with their lovers. And then the message arrives, shattering everyone’s worlds: Missiles are set to destroy England in fifty-nine minutes. Everyone should seek immediate shelter.  59 Minutes follows the journey of three women trying to make it home to and protect their families. But with a schoolchild seeking help, a teenage daughter suddenly going missing and dangerous criminals on the prowl, there is peril at every corner…

Doctor Who: The Chimes of Midnight by Robert Shearman, BBC Books, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-785-94959-3.
This novel has Who provenance. It is based on the Big Finnish, Jubilee audio play with the Paul McGann Doctor.  'Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the house not a creature was stirring...  But something must be stirring. Something hidden in the shadows.  Something which kills the servants of an old Edwardian mansion in the most brutal and macabre manner possible. Exactly on the chiming of the hour, every hour, as the grandfather clock ticks on towards midnight.  Trapped and afraid, the Doctor and his companion, Charley, are forced to play detective to murders with no motive, where even the victims don't stay dead.  Time is running out. And time itself might well be the killer...

Doctor Who: Jubilee by Robert Shearman, BBC Books, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-785-94957-9.
This novel has Who provenance. It is based on the Big Finnish, Jubilee audio play that became the basis of Shearman's Ecclestone Doctor Who episode, 'Dalek'.  It is time to celebrate!  Let all the citizens of the glorious English Empire come together and give thanks to that mysterious soldier in time and space known only as the Doctor. For 100 years ago he destroyed a Dalek invasion force without mercy, and became the saviour of us all. We have just one real Dalek left.  Kept alive in the Tower of London, all these years our prisoner. And tomorrow we are going to blow it up, just for you! So put up your Dalek bunting and raise a glass of Dalek Juice.  Who knows, there may be a special guest in attendance – the Doctor himself! Oh, you lucky people!  Time to get this party started…

The Last Man and The Journal of Sorrow by Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley, Oxford University Press, £10.99 / US$13.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-198-89279-3.
Mary Shelley’s The Last Man is a novel set in the aftermath of climate disaster and a war between Greece and Turkey in the late twenty-first century. It is one of the first post-apocalyptic novels Shelley’s ‘Journal of Sorrow’ was written after the death of her husband and provides the personal background to the novel.  This includes a new introduction drawing out connections between Shelley’s novel and the journal, and their relationships to political science fiction and life writing.

Stars Like Us by Stephen K. Stanford, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$34.95 / US$26.95, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58965-0.
In the sequel to Stanford’s Jubilee Col Pereolo is security chief for the artificial mini-world of Jubilee – a kind of Vegas-in-space. But his peaceful life is shattered by a surprise attack, and desperate to save his young family, he flees with an unlikely crew including ex-wife, Sana. But the League base he reaches is riven by politics and infiltrated by the enemy. Col must escape again, this time to his birth planet, where he faces long dormant personal demons. Where is Jubilee? What’s happened to Col’s wife and kids? How can he stop these politically incorrect feelings for Sana from bubbling up? Only the stars can tell…

Conform by Ariel Sullivan, Bramble, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-07225-5.
One man could offer her the world.  The other will help her destroy it…  Born to an Elite family, Emeline has been marked as different from birth, both for her heterochromia – her differently coloured eyes – and by a society that judges all its citizens on their ability to conform. Emeline only has one role open to her: to become a mother.  Offered a pro-creation contract with Collin, a member of the Illum – the governing body of the Elite – Emeline finds herself increasingly torn between her growing complicated feelings for her proposed mate, and another man who lives on the margins of their society who challenges her ideals.  When the marginalised rise up in rebellion, Emeline begins to question everything she has ever believed in. It’s time to choose a side…

When There Are Wolves Again by E. J. Swift, Arcadia, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-43648-8.
Decades from now, two women sit around a fire on Beltane, May Eve, and reflect on their life stories.  Activist Lucy’s earliest memories are of living with her grandparents during the 2020 pandemic, and discovering her grandmother’s love of birds. Filmmaker Hester, born on the day of the Chernobyl explosion, visits the plant in 2021 to film its feral dog population, and encounters the wilded Exclusion Zone – and a wolf-dog.  Over half a century, their journeys take them from London to Balmoral to Somerset, through protests, family rifts, and personal tragedy. Lucy’s path leads to the fight to restore Britain’s depleted natural habitats and bring back the species who once shared the island, whilst Hester strives to give a voice to those who cannot speak for themselves. Both dream of a time when wolves once again roam England’s forests.

The Shocking Experiments of Miss Mary Bennet by Melinda Taub, Arcadia, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-43992-2.
Ignored by her family, Mary Bennet hides herself away and carries out experiments, hoping that she might discover something that will allow her to live independently, without having to worry about marriage.  Then, a chance combination of a bird’s corpse, the right chemicals, and a lightning strike find her considering the impossible: she may have just brought the dead back to life…

Out of Time by Jodi Taylor, Headline, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-40604-3.
The Time Police are accustomed to jumping to the past. This time, however, the past has come to them.  What connects a dead dinosaur with Romulus the founder of Rome, a shocking cover-up at TPHQ and a plot to murder the Princes in the Tower?  The Time Police are determined to find out, helped - and occasionally hindered - by a wayward member of St Mary’s and a recently reunited Team 236. Each in their own unique way, obviously.  As if all that wasn’t enough - something somewhere in the Timeline is wrong. Very, very wrong. What is the Time Map trying to tell them?  Can the Time Police find the answers before Time runs out?

Lives of Bitter Rain by Adrian Tchaikovsky, Head of Zeus, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-91144-8.
Outreach is that part of the Pal machine responsible for diplomacy – converting enemies into friends, achieving through words what an army of five thousand could not, for urging the oppressed to overthrow the bloody-handed priests, evil necromancers and greedy despots that subjugate them. Angilly, twelve-years-old, a child of Pal soldiers stationed in occupied Jarokir, does not know it yet, but a sequence of accidents and questionable life choices will lead her to Outreach. As she travels from Jarrokir to Bracinta, Cazarkand, Lemas, The Holy Regalate of Stouk and finally, Usmai, she’ll learn that the price of her nation’s success is paid in compromise and lost chances, that the falling rain will always be bitter.

This Gilded Abyss by Rebecca Thorne, Tor, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-07926-1.
Two estranged lovers fight monsters on a giant Titanic-like submarine…  Sergeant Nix Marr is a damn good soldier, but she’s desperate to leave her haunted past behind. She lost her best friend and her old flame In the galaxy’s most deadly sunken mines. But even the icy bioluminent ocean can’t extinguish some fires. When Kessandra, everyone’s favourite princess and Nix’s much-loathed ex, requests Nix’s help investigating a massacre in the abyssal city of Fall, Nix refuses. Vehemently. But Kessandra always gets what she wants.  Consigned as Kessandra’s bodyguard, Nix grudgingly boards a luxurious submersible that offers the only transportation to the city of Fall. It’s frustrating, irritating, how quickly Nix and Kess fall back in sync. And much as she tries to fight it, Nix can’t deny their spark. But Kessandra wasn’t truthful - surprise, surprise - and Nix quickly realizes their ‘investigation’ isn’t into the massacre that killed her friend. But they’re seeking what caused it: an illness that incites its victims into a violent craze.  When another royal is brutally murdered, it becomes apparent the disease has spread - and no one on the submersible is safe. Suddenly, survival hinges on trusting each other. And this would be a hell of a lot easier if Kessandra didn’t keep lying. Injured and fighting for both their lives, Nix has to decide if she can trust Kessandra again . . . and what she’ll lose this time if she does.

Golgotha by Lavie Tidhar, Apollo – Head of Zeus, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-804-54356-6.
Two men, decades apart, traverse the same land in search of fabled treasure.  But as the land changes and war erupts, the fate of both men leads them unerringly towards a place of skulls. Bandits and poets, dreamers and killers bar their way as Golgotha shifts from the peaceful backwater of Ottoman Palestine to the frantic final week of the British withdrawal from the Holy Land, in an extraordinary slice of a history of violence.

Journey to the Moon by Jules Verne, Oxford University Press, £9.99 / US$12.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-198-94178-1.
A new translation of Jules Verne’s From the Earth to the Moon and Around the Moon, telling the story of an audacious journey to the Moon that inspired generations of writers and astronauts. This edition contains a wealth of contextual information and unpublished research and is the first text to appear as the author wished.

Artificial Wisdom by Thomas R. Weaver, Transworld, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-857-50784-6.
SFnal technothriller.  In 2050, investigative journalist Marcus Tully is still grieving the loss of his wife and unborn child in the deadly heatwave that struck the Persian Gulf ten years ago.  Now, the world is both burning and drowning, and the decision has been taken to elect a global leader to steer humanity through the worsening climate apocalypse. The final two candidates are ex-US president Lockwood, and Solomon, an Artificial Intelligence.  As election day races closer, Tully begins to unravel a conspiracy that goes to the highest level. Then Solomon’s creator is murdered, and Tully is pulled in to find the culprit.  As the two investigations intertwine in ways he could never have imagined and the world hurtles ever closer to the brink, Tully must find the truth, convince the world to face it and make impossible choices to secure the future of the species.  But will humanity ultimately choose salvation over freedom, whatever the cost?

The War of the Worlds by H. G. Wells, Flame Tree Press, hrdbk, £9.99 / Can$16.99 / US$12.99, 544pp, ISBN 978-1-835-62284-1
Collectable Classic edition of H.G. Wells’ classic tale. Cylinders land on Earth and invaders from Mars begin to destroy houses, then whole cities, creating panic and mass evacuation before a foul black smoke is released by the aliens. Includes a new introduction, the short story ‘A Dream of Armageddon’ and The First Men in the Moon.

The Obake Code by Makana Yamamoto, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61685-0.
Three years after the Atlas Heist, Malia is bored.  That is until she lands herself in trouble with one of the most dangerous gangs on Kepler Space Station. She’s offered a deal: take down the corrupt politician interfering with the gang’s business, or die.  The person she’s working for is just as bad as the person she’s taking down, and there are darker things lurking in the shadows. Things tied to Malia’s past. Things that could decide her future.

 

Autumn 2025

Forthcoming Fantasy Books

 

Itch by Gemma Amor, Hodder and Stoughton, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Folk horror.  Something moves on the forest floor…  Josie is at rock bottom. Burned out, heartbroken and recovering from an abusive relationship, she lives a haunted existence after returning to her isolated hometown on the edge of the Forest of Dean.  But the tall, dense pine trees are not the only things casting shadows across her skin.  Josie's hopes of a fresh start are horribly derailed when she stumbles across a dead woman's decaying, ant-infested body in the woods. The grim discovery sends her into a downward spiral, forcing her to face uncomfortable truths about the victim and her own past - all whilst battling the swarming black ants that seem to have burrowed into her mind… and her flesh.  As Josie struggles with infestations of all kinds, she scratches the surface of an age-old mystery - a masked predator stalks the forest around Ellwood, a place deeply gripped by ancient folklore and strange customs. So when the village dresses up for its annual festival, Josie gets closer and closer to unveiling a monster, and begins to ask herself: Are these dark crawling insects leading her to uncover the truth? Or is she their next victim?

Stone and Sky by Ben Aaronovitch, Orion, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-226722.
‘This isn’t London. The rules are different up here, and so are the allegiances.’  Detective Sergeant Peter Grant takes a much-needed holiday up in Scotland. And he’ll need one when this is over… When a body is found in a bus stop, fresh from the sea, the case smells fishy from the off.  Something may be stirring beyond the bay – but there’s something far stranger in the sky…

Birth of a Dynasty by Chinaza Bado, Harper Voyager, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
We shall not forgive. We shall not forget. We will have our vengeance.  This is centred around three families’ fight for power in Ahkebulin, a land where magic is feared, giants are real, and prophecy holds sway.  Between scheming ladies at court, backstabbing princes on the prowl, and paranoid kings, M’kuru and Zikora must do what they can, no matter how terrible, to save their people and claim vengeance for their families. But they are just two young people against an entire kingdom – and a prophecy destined to thwart their dreams – and the last thing they can do is trust anyone… even each other.

Brigands & Breadknives by Travis Baldree, Tor, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-03594-6.
Fern has weathered the stillness and storms of a bookseller’s life for decades, but now, in the face of crippling ennui, she transplants herself to the city of Thune to hang out her shingle beside a long-absent friend’s coffee shop. What could be a better pairing? Surely a charming renovation montage will cure what ails her! If only things were so simple…  It turns out that fixing your life isn’t a one-time prospect, nor as easy as a change of scenery and a lick of paint. A drunken and desperate night sees the rattkin waking far from home in the company of a legendary warrior surviving on inertia, an imprisoned chaos-goblin with a fondness for silverware, and an absolutely thumping hangover.  As together they fend off a rogue’s gallery of ne’er-do-wells trying to claim the bounty the goblin represents, Fern may finally reconnect with the person she actually is when there isn’t a job to get in the way.

The Devil She Knows by Alexandria Bellefleur, Transworld, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-99860-1.
Billed by the publisher as My Roommate is a Vampire meets Casey McQuiston in this funny and heartfelt queer paranormal romance…  In less than 24 hours, her life has unravelled, leaving her single and with nowhere to live. Adding insult to injury, she’s trapped in an elevator with a gorgeous woman claiming to be a demon.  Daphne is not at all what Samantha expected from someone claiming to be an evil supernatural entity. She’s pretty, witty, dressed in pink, and smells nice. And she’s here to offer Samantha a deal she can’t refuse. Six wishes in exchange for one tiny trade – Samantha’s soul. There’s a glaring loophole in their contract, one Samantha fully intends to exploit so she doesn’t fork over her soul. After all, she only needs one wish to win her ex back.  Hell-bent to gather the last of the one thousand souls she needs so that she can be free of her own devilish deal, Daphne grants each of Samantha’s wishes… with a twist, so that Samantha is forced to make another.

A Broken Blade by Melissa Blair, Arcadia, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-44799-6.
As the King’s Blade, Keera is the most talented spy in the kingdom – and the king’s favourite assassin. When a mysterious figure moves against the crown, Keera is called upon to hunt down the so-called Shadow.  But as she tracks her target, she’s shocked by what she learns and can’t help but wonder who her enemy truly is: the king that destroyed her people or the Shadow that threatens the peace?

A Shadow Crown by Melissa Blair, Arcadia, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-44802-3
Sequel to the above.  To the kingdom, Keera is the King’s Blade. But in secret, she works with Prince Killian and his Shadow – the dark, brooding Fae, Riven, who sets her blood on fire.  Together, they plot to kill a tyrant king. But when a traitor is discovered in their midst, Keera is the top suspect. And now she has more to lose than she ever imagined.

A Vicious Game by Melissa Blair, Arcadia, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-44802-3
Sequel to the above.  A new king is on the throne and the rebellion lies in ruins. With new intelligence about the magical seals left behind by Keera’s ancient kin, the Light Fae, she rallies to face her demons and unleash the formidable powers she inherited from her people.  But a shocking truth is hiding in plain sight, one with the power to unravel the entire rebellion.

An Honoured Vow by Melissa Blair, Arcadia, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-44808-5
Sequel to the above.  Keera’s discovery of a staggering secret about her lover and the kidnapping of one of her closest allies threatens to tip her back into darkness, but she has no time to rest.  Opening the kingdom’s magical seals has transformed Keera in ways no one could have anticipated, and now she and her allies must gather an army to meet Damien’s forces in a final confrontation of epic proportions.

Falling in a Sea of Stars by Kristen Britain, Gollancz, £20, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22653-1.
Magic, danger and adventure abound for messenger Karigan G’ladheon, the Green Rider.

Children of Fallen Gods by Carissa Broadbent, Bramble, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-07086-2.
No war can be fought with clean hands. Not even the ones waged for the right reasons. Not even the ones you win. Tisaanah bargained away her own freedom to save those she left behind in slavery.  Now, bound by her blood pact, she must fight the Orders’ war – and Max is determined to protect her at all costs. But, when a betrayal tears apart the land of Ara, Max and Tisaanah are pushed into an even bloodier conflict. Tisaanah must gamble with Reshaye’s power to claim an impossible victory.  And Max, forced into leadership, must confront everything he hoped to forget: his past, and his own mysterious magic.  All the while, darker forces loom – far darker, even, than the Orders’ secrets.  As Tisaanah and Max become ensnared in a web of ancient magic and twisted secrets, one question remains: what are they willing to sacrifice for victory, for power and for love?

Daughter of No Worlds by Carissa Broadbent, Bramble, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-07083-1.
Her life for freedom. Her blood for love. Her soul for vengeance.  Ripped from a forgotten homeland as a child, Tisaanah learned how to survive with nothing but a sharp wit and a touch of magic. But the night she tries to buy her freedom, she barely escapes with her life.  Desperate to save the best friend she left behind, Tisaanah journeys to the Orders, the most powerful organizations of magic Wielders in the world.  To join their ranks, she must complete an apprenticeship with Maxantarius Farlione, a handsome and reclusive fire wielder who despises the Orders. The Orders’ intentions are cryptic, and Tisaanah must prove herself under the threat of looming war.  But even more dangerous are her growing feelings for Maxantarius. The bloody past he wants to forget may be the key to her future…  or the downfall of them both. Tisaanah will stop at nothing to save those she abandoned. Even if it means gambling in the Orders’ deadly games.  Even if it means sacrificing her heart. Even if it means wielding death itself.

The Fallen and the Kiss of Dusk by Carissa Broadbent, Bramble, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-05164-9.
Mische made the ultimate sacrifice to save those she loves – and plunged the world into an eternal night. Now, imprisoned by the gods and obsessed with revenge, Asar is desperate to find her again.  When a goddess offers them a final path to redemption – and back to each other – Asar and Mische embark on an extraordinary mission. Together, they must seize the power of the god of death so that Asar can do the impossible: ascend to true divinity. Their journey will take them through mortal and immortal realms, alongside both old friends and ruthless enemies.  But, as the underworld teeters on the brink of collapse and the gods prepare for a war, Asar and Mische must decide what they are willing to sacrifice for the power to defy death.  In a game of vengeful gods and ancient betrayals, there are some debts that even love may not be able to repay.

The Society of Unknowable Objects by Gareth Brown, Transworld, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-63726-9.
The world of unknowable objects - magical items that most people have no idea possess powers - has been quiet for decades... But three current members of a secret society have remained watchful, meeting every six months in the basement of a bookshop in London. They are pledged to protect their archive of magical items hidden away, safe from the outside world - and keep the world safe from them. But when Frank Simpson, the longest-standing member of the Society of Unknowable Objects, hears of a new artefact coming to light in Hong Kong, he sends the Society's newest member, author Magda Sparks, to investigate.  Within hours of arriving in Hong Kong, Magda is facing death and danger, confronted by a professional killer who seems to know all about unknowable objects, specifically one that was stolen from him a decade before. Magda is forced to flee, using an artefact that not even the rest of the Society knows about.

Aphrodite edited by Stephanie Budin, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$40 / US$30, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-835-62268-1.
Aphrodite, the mesmerising Greek goddess of beauty, love and passion, continues to fascinate. Born of sea foam, her tale is as profound as the ocean itself. Misunderstood as a fertility goddess, she embodies sensuality, sexuality and maternal grace. This 'Myths, Gods & Immortals' book unveils her myths, cultural legacy and re-imaginings.

An Echo of Children by Ramsey Campbell, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$34.95 / US$26.95, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58978-0.

The Incubations by Ramsey Campbell, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$34.95 / US$26.95, hrdbk. 978-1-78-758929-2
These are special hardback editions. If you are into fantastical horror and have yet to discover Ramsey then this is your chance to dive in.

In the Veins of the Drowning by Kalie Cassidy, Gollancz, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-399-632096.
Romantasy.  Imogen Nel is in hiding. From a cruel kingdom that believes Sirens are monstrous, from a king who viciously hunts her kind and from her own alluring abilities.  When a neighbouring king comes to visit, Imogen can no longer hide. He knows precisely what she is – and he believes she is a lost Siren heiress who can save both their kingdoms from an even greater monster. Soon, it is clear the only way Imogen can defeat a monster is by becoming one herself.

The Nightblood Prince by Molly X. Chang, Gollancz, £15.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-63022-1.
Vampire romantasy.  Prophesied to become empress, Fei knows her destiny is to marry the Crown Prince. When the opportunity arises to seize her own fate, Fei takes it – but lands at the mercy of a runaway prince from a rival kingdom.  To outrun her destiny, Fei must spark a wave of events that will change the world as she knows it. Caught between two princes and two kingdoms on the brink of battle, Fei must reckon with the fact that love alone may not stop the coming war.

Paris Celestial by A. Y. Chao, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
All aboard the Immortal Express - Lady Jing is off to Paris where she will encounter romance, danger and vampires.  Now a Minister of Hell, Lady Jing is mind-numbingly bored. All she wants is plain talk and time with her beau Tony Lee, who has been distracted with mortal matters of late (impending war is such a drag). But then Aengus, a visiting Celtic deity, turns up boneless and drained of yin qi. The only way to help him is to return him to his pantheon's healer, in residence in Paris. Ready for a new adventure, Jing immediately volunteers for the task.  Accompanied by Tony Lee, the group settle into the Immortal Express for what should be a run-of-the mill journey… until the train is hijacked by the Vampire Republic, who are seeking hostages in their bid to demand recognition by the international pantheons. Jing fears the worst, but when she unwittingly reveals her heritage, the vampires embrace her as one of their own… if she abandons her friends. Caught in an impossible situation, can Jing use her wit and spark to save them all?

The Decadence by Leon Craig, Sceptre, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Haunted house story.  At the height of lockdown, a group of flailing twenty-something friends makes an illicit break for freedom.  A grand country house stands empty. Once the home of Theo's great uncle, it seems like the perfect place to get high and hang out in the spring sunshine, as they eschew adult responsibilities.  Since meeting as teenagers, rifts have grown amongst the group. Even as they are determined to enjoy themselves, tensions cast shadows between them - politics, sex and lies. The house, too, has its own dark history and exudes a palpable sense of menace.  Where do the drugs end and the supernatural begin? Will anger and jealousy tear the friends apart, or will it be more ominous forces? Their stay at Holt House will change them all...

Our Vicious Oaths by N. E. Davenport, Harper Voyager, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Princess Kadeesha has no choice but to obey her father and marry the Hyperion High King. But she can decide to spend one last night of freedom in the arms of an intoxicating stranger.  Unfortunately, Malachi is no stranger. Kadeesha’s husband-to-be decimated the Apollyon Court, and as its new king, Malachi wants his pound of flesh. When he attacks on her wedding day, Kadeesha’s father is killed, her groom is wounded, and she is taken back to Malachi’s land.  But she won’t stay his hostage for long. The two form a pact: they will use public displays of their ‘love’ to lure the jealous High King so Malachi can kill him once and for all. In return, Malachi will not harm Kadeesha or the Aether people she now rules.  But fae oaths are unbreakable and the powerful attraction between them might prove even more irresistible…

The Lighthouse at the Edge of the World by J. R. Dawson, Tor, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-01824-6.
Love doesn’t die; people do…  At the edge of Chicago, nestled on the shores of Lake Michigan, is a way station for the dead. Every night, the newly departed travel through the city to the Station, guided by its lighthouse. There, they reckon with their lives before stepping aboard a boat to go beyond. Nera has spent decades watching her father – the ferryman of the dead – sail across the lake, every night just like the last. But tonight something is wrong. The Station's lighthouse has started to flicker out. The terrifying, ghostly Haunts have multiplied in the city. And now a person – a living person – has found her way onto the boat. Her name is Charlie. She followed a song. And she is searching for someone she lost. A devastating story of magic, family and those who leave us – but who might not remain lost.

Human Rites by Juno Dawson, Harper Voyager, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Niamh is back from the dead … but she hasn’t come back alone. Elle mourns a son she never had. Ciara languishes in a prison for witches. And Leonie reels from a very unexpected surprise.  Five very different witches with one thing in common: they were unwittingly chosen by the dangerously charming Lucifer, the demon king of desire, to fulfil a dark prophecy.  But Lucifer has a deadly offer for fledgling witch Theo: help him and her coven – her family – will be spared as the rest of humanity perishes in a hellish new reality.  Save the ones she loves? Or save the world? The choice is hers…  The final confrontation between good and evil is about to commence.

Our Lady of Blades by Sebastien de Castell, Arcadia, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-787-47150-4.
cutthroat, destroying lives with impunity. Now the city’s all-powerful Ascendant Houses have started buying and selling verdicts to enslave and even execute those who oppose them.  Into this depraved world of licensed death comes a mysterious duellist who dares to foil the intrigues of the city’s elite. They call her Lady Consequence, and she’s on a quest for vengeance…

Tales of a Deadly Devotion by Jennifer Delaney, Gollancz, £15.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61608-9.
As Fey wage hopeless war against the oncoming storm of mortal conquest, Fairfax Manor lies in ruins. Katherine Woodrow might have survived persecution at the Institute of Magic and journeyed across the lands to study magic with the legendary Lord Emrys Blackthorn himself, but losing her heart and almost her life wasn’t on the curriculum.  With more demons escaping from the cursed texts the mortals failed to guard, the world is slipping back into darkness. And something is returning…  A tale of deadly devotion.

A Dance of Serpents by Lauren Dedroog, Gollancz, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61615-7.
Diana has claimed her birthright as the daughter of the Lord of Hell, Lady of Demons and the Chosen of Darkness Incarnate.  Her powers have grown beyond anyone’s expectations, and with the friends she has to support her, the future is bright, and justice in reach. But she can’t forget the wrongs she suffered.  The line between justice and revenge is thin, blurred and faint. In attempting to punish the wicked, will she keep true to herself, or slip into the very creature her enemies fear her to be?

Witchlight by Susan Dennard, Tor, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-03035-8.
Paths converge and prophecies unfold as Safi and Iseult – the legendary Cahr Awen – fight their way across the Witchlands to heal the final Origin Well. With ancient figures rising from the past, the Raider King’s armies gathering for war, and the magic at the heart of everything dying too fast, the entire world is now on the brink of collapse. But, when Safi and Iseult reach the Air Well with the Bloodwitch Aeduan at their side, they discover too late that Eridysi's Lament is not the prophecy they thought it was – and their journeys are only just beginning.

Our Vicious Descent by Hayley Dennings, Hodderscape, £25, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
New York, 1927.  Separated from the reaper she loves, Elise Saint journeys through the city alone. But with the Saint family in decline and a dangerous new reaper-venom drug on the market, Harlem is more dangerous than ever.  And amidst this chaos, Elise's sister, Josi, goes missing.  Layla Quinn, also reeling from her lost love, navigates the shifting alliances in the New York underworld. When an ancient reaper reappears, and a murderous beast starts terrorising the city, a mystery emerges that could help explain Josi's disappearance.  But as they are drawn back together by long-held secrets, Elise and Layla must ask themselves: is there a future for the reapers in New York? And does it hold a place for their love?

Ice by Jacek Dukaj, Head of Zeus, £25, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-786-69728-8.
14th July 1924. It should be high summer but Warsaw is buried under feet of snow and Benyedikt, a dissolute young Polish mathematician, is about to be roused from his bed by two officials from Russia’s Ministry of Winter.  Russia and Europe are being devoured by the ever-westward march of a supernatural winter. Agriculture has collapsed and people have flocked to cities seeking protection. But out there, on the ice, there is an incredible new wealth to be had. In winter’s wake, ‘black physics’ transmutes matter into strange and valuable forms, allowing new technologies, industries and economies to prosper.  At the heart of it all lies Siberia – the ‘Wild East’ – a magnet for the political, religious and scientific fevers shaking the world. And that is where Benyedikt, once he has been woken, will be sent.  He will have to decide whether to embrace the ice, or to destroy it.

The Enchanted Greenhouse by Sarah Beth Durst, Tor, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-04237-1.
Terlu Perna broke the law because she was lonely. She cast a spell and created a magically sentient spider plant. As punishment, she was turned into a wooden statue and tucked away into an alcove in the North Reading Room of the Great Library of Alyssium. This should have been the end of her story…  Yet, one day, Terlu awakes in the cold of winter on a nearly-deserted island full of hundreds of magical greenhouses. She’s starving and freezing, and the only other human on the island is a grumpy gardener.  To her surprise, he offers Terlu a place to sleep, clean clothes and freshly baked honey cakes – at least until she’s ready to sail home.  But Terlu can’t return home and doesn’t want to – the greenhouses are a dream come true, each more wondrous than the next. When she learns that the magic that sustains them is failing – causing the death of everything within them – Terlu knows she must help. Even if that means breaking the law again.

Before We Collide by Kate Dylan, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
One forbidden prophecy. Two hearts destined to collide.  Raya Wryvern was supposed to be a prodigy. As the daughter of two powerful Shades - world-renowned for seeing the future - she was expected to follow in her parents' footsteps and graduate the Academy at the top of her class. Instead, she's failing. And the cost of failure is having her magic bound.  Desperate, Raya asks the future a forbidden question. But instead of an answer, it shows her the end of all magic and the death of her kind. And at the heart of the vision, Ezzo, the boy it claims she's destined to love.  Except Ezzo's not just a boy, he's an illegal half Shade who's spent the last year drinking away his past, and he's not interested in the future - his or hers.  With time running out on a prophecy only she can see, Raya must convince Ezzo to help her decipher the vision - before it's too late to steer (their) fate onto a different path…

The Works of Vermin by Hiron Ennes, Nightfire, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-07365-2.
He was sent to kill a pest. Instead, he found a monster. Enter the decadent, deadly city of Tiliard, carved into the stump of an ancient tree.  In its canopy, the pampered elite warp minds with toxic perfume; in its roots, gangs of exterminators hunt a colossal worm with an appetite for beauty. In a complex, chaotic city, Guy Moulène has a simple goal: keep his sister out of debt.  For her sake, he’ll take on any job, no matter how vile. As an exterminator, Guy hunts the uncanny pests that crawl up from the river.  These vermin are all strange, and often dangerous.  His latest quarry is different: a worm the size of a dragon with a deadly venom and a ravenous taste for artwork.  As it digests Tiliard from the sewers to the opera houses, its toxin reshapes the future of the city.  No sane person would hunt it, if they had the choice. Guy doesn’t have a choice.

No Life Forsaken by Steven Erikson, Transworld, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-63288-2.
A goddess awakens to a new world, only to find that some things never change.  Amidst the ashes of a failed rebellion in Seven Cities, new embers are flaring to life.  There are furrowed brows at the beleaguered Malazan Legion headquarters in G'danisban for it would appear that yet another bloody clash with the revived cult of the Apocalyptic is coming to a head.  Seeking to crush the uprising before it ignites the entire subcontinent Fist Arenfall has only a few dozen squads of marines at his disposal, and many of those are already dispersed - endeavouring to stamp out multiple brush-fires of dissent. But his soldiers are exhausted, worn down by the grind of a simmering insurrection and the last thing Arenfall needs is the arrival of the new Adjunct, fresh from the capital and the Emperor's side.

House of Monstrous Women by Daphne Fama, Transworld, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-857-50796-9.
A young woman is drawn into a dangerous game after being invited to the mazelike home of her childhood friend, a rumoured witch, in this gothic horror set in 1986, Philippines. Carigara, 1986. Josephine del Rosario is the town pariah, left destitute after her parents were assassinated, and destined to marry a man twice her age.  So when Hiraya Ranoco, an old friend, offers Josephine an escape, she can't say no. All she needs to do is spend one night in the Ranoco’s home and play a children’s game of hide and seek. If she wins, she can have anything she wants. Even, perhaps, Hiraya’s heart.

A Fate So Cold by Amanda Foody & C. L. Herman, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61216-6.
Neither Domenic Barrow nor Ellery Caldwell wanted to be a Chosen One, burdened with the responsibility of saving their nation from catastrophe.  But when they are both Chosen together, they’re at least consoled by the fact that they won’t bear this burden alone. Yet over the course of fulfilling their prophecy and falling very much in love, they realise an unthinkable truth: they aren’t fated allies, but rivals – and the only way to fulfill their duty is for one of them to slay the other.

Blackthorn by J. T. Geissinger, Bramble, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-07601-7 .
Twelve years ago, Maven 'May' Blackthorn fled her hometown of Solstice, Vermont, making her way to New York City to reinvent herself. Now Maven's back for her grandmother’s funeral, bringing along her daughter, Bea.  What starts as a family reunion quickly takes a turn for the worse when Maven comes face to face with lost love Oliver Croft – scion of the powerful Croft Pharmaceutical dynasty, supposed murderer of her mother and, unbeknown to anyone but Maven herself, Bea's father. As a Croft, Oliver belongs to the very same family that burned one of Maven's ancestors at the stake nearly 300 years ago. Amid rumours that there is more to the tales of the Blackthorns’ supernatural legacy, Maven and Oliver might just be able to forge a new path with the family they created.  If Maven can only avoid becoming the Blackthorns’ next casualty.

Alchemy of Secrets by Stephanie Garber, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-63133-4.
Most students believe the stories taught in Folklore 517 are just fiction.  There isn’t a phone number you can call to find out the time you’ll die. There’s not a haunted hotel bar in LA frequented by the devil. There’s no such thing as magic.  But Holland St. James believes different. She hopes to prove that some infamous old Hollywood deaths were actually murders committed by the devil – a quest that will lead her into a deadly world of centuries-old secrets and unimaginable lies.

Holly by Adalyn Grace, Gollancz, £15.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-63277-5.
Something strange is happening at Wisteria Gardens, the magical manor that Blythe and Aris call home. All they want is a peaceful holiday season with their family, but a group of restless spirits is determined to threaten their festivities. With a new mystery to solve, Signa, Death, Blythe, and Fate must uncover what happened to Wisteria’s ghostly inhabitants and help the spirits move on before it’s too late.

Bitten by Jordan S. Gray, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
A fast-paced and romantic fantasy debut, in which a teenage girl must survive ruthless werewolves, a glittering court, and deadly politics to exact revenge on the monsters who destroyed her.  The night her best friend is brutally slaughtered by wolves, Vanessa Hart's life is changed forever.  Because these are no ordinary wolves… they're werewolves. And when Vanessa's father discovers that she has been bitten, he hands her to them - and to the treacherous Wolf Queen's court.  Taken as prisoner to the enchanted Castle Severi, Vanessa vows to seek vengeance for her friend, even as she finds herself mesmerised by the golden prince Sinclair Severi, and his brooding disgraced cousin, Calix.  Vanessa has two choices: swear her life to the Court, or die the agony of a lone wolf. But the malevolence of werewolf society goes far beyond a single murder in the forest. The Court is at war, and Vanessa just a pawn in its deadly game…

The Tower of the Tyrant by J. T. Greathouse, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61783-3.
The world beyond the walls is a fractured place, its history bloody, its people divided, its lands littered with dangerous magical remnants left by the First Folk – ancient beings who are now but the whisper of a memory. It is those whispers that sorceress Fola is hunting down. She must navigate threats from both the living and the dead to find her answers and to make it back home alive.

The Everlasting by Alix E. Harrow , Tor, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-06117-8.
A genre-defying adventure through time, as a reluctant lady knight and a not-so-heroic historian will fight through time and space to rewrite their tragic fates…  and finally reveal the hidden truths beneath the greatest legend ever told. It begins where it ends: beneath the yew tree – a girl not yet a knight, and a boy without a story. It is where she pulls a sword from the heartwood and becomes a legend.  And it is where, more than a thousand years later, he will find her – and lose her – and find her – and lose her again. It is where a new story will be written – but whose will it be?

Ghost by Finbar Hawkins, Zephyr – Head of Zeus, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-837-93307-5.
What calls across the centuries to three girls drawn together to lay to rest an ancient evil in the woods?  12AD A blackbird calls a warning. A slave girl escaping her Roman master pauses as she lifts a druid carving she's found in the tunnel where she's hiding. The last thing she sees is a tangle of matted fur, a sheaf of claws, a flash of fangs, as she unleashes a hungry animal presence.  1783 AD Centuries later, white witch Sarah Gibson wanders the woods. She's at ease until one moonlit night, she senses a restless spirit. The blackbird calls a warning.  Present day Marie is ill at ease with the world and her future. She’s staying with her aunt to try to find some peace. But the woods nearby are hiding something. Marie can feel it. She hears the local gossip about tragic happenings here. Hopelessly caught by the ghostly voices of the past that echo uneasily in her present, Marie must pit her wits against powerful old magic.

The End of the World As We Know It: Tales of Stephen King's The Stand edited by Christopher Golden and Brian Keene, Hodder and Stoughton, £25, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Anthology.  Since its initial publication in 1978, The Stand has been considered Stephen King's seminal masterpiece of apocalyptic fiction. It has sold millions of copies and has been adapted twice for television. Generations of writers have been impacted by its dark yet ultimately hopeful vision of the end and new beginning of civilisation, and its stunning array of characters.  Now for the first time, Stephen King has fully authorised a return to the harrowing world of The Stand through this original short story anthology, as presented by award-winning authors and editors Christopher Golden and Brian Keene. Bringing together some of today's greatest and most visionary writers, The End of the World As We Know It features all-new stories set during and after (and some perhaps long after) the events of The Stand - brilliant, terrifying, and painfully human tales that will resonate with readers everywhere as an essential companion to the classic novel. Featuring an introduction by Stephen King, a foreword by Christopher Golden and afterword by Brian Keene.

The Drowning Sea by David Hair, Quercus, £12.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-42291-7.
The Falcons have shed blood to uphold the Triple Empire. But now, the Empire has betrayed them.  Scattered throughout the land and on the run from their former allies, the Falcons must band together again and save their world.

Brimstone by Callie Hart, Hodderscape, £25, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Saeris Fane doesn't want power. The very last thing she needs is her name whispered on an entire court's lips, but now that she's been crowned queen of the Blood Court, she's discovering that a queen's life is not her own. A heavy weight rests upon her shoulders.  Her ward - and her brother - need her back in her homeland . . . but the changes that have strengthened Saeris have also made her weak. Born under blazing suns, Saeris will surely die if she makes her way home through the Quicksilver. Which means that, once again, she must send someone else in her stead…  Kingfisher of the Ajun Gate has defeated armies and survived all manner of horrors, but travelling back to Zilvaren with Carrion Swift might just be the death of him. The male just will not shut up. Hidden dangers await them down the narrow alleyways of the Silver City. Unfolding secrets pose impossible threats. Fisher must wrangle the smuggler and accomplish his goals quickly if he wants to see his mate again.  A darkness falls across Yvelia. The realm and their friends are in danger. Together, Saeris and Fisher will pass through fire and brimstone to save them.

Princess of Blood by Sarah Hawley, Gollancz, £15.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62699-6.
Kenna Heron is still reeling from her lover’s betrayal and the threat of an impending war. With only her two closest – and most powerless – friends by her side, she must navigate the treacherous politics of Mistei while coming to terms with her new identity as not just Fae, but princess of her own house.  For Kenna has the power to shape Mistei’s future… but someone’s willing to kill to make sure she never gets the chance.

No Friend to This House by Natalie Haynes, Mantle, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-06154-3.
A defiantly feminist retelling of the myth of Medea.  This is what no one tells you, in the songs sung about Jason and the Argo. This part of his quest has been forgotten, by everyone but me…  Jason and his Argonauts set sail to find the Golden Fleece. The journey is filled with danger, for him and everyone he meets. But if he ever reaches the distant land he seeks, he faces almost certain death.  Medea – priestess, witch, and daughter of a brutal king – has the power to save the life of a stranger. Will she betray her family and her home, and what will she demand in return?  Medea and Jason seize their one chance of a life together, as the gods intend. But their love is steeped in vengeance from the beginning, and no one – not even those closest to them – will be safe.

Darker Days by Thomas Olde Heuvelt, Transworld, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-857-50818-8.
Drawing on the darkness to be found in small-town American and familial life, the story of a group of individuals who’re trapped by a Faustian pact made over one hundred years before – a compelling, terrifying novel of which Stephen King would be very proud… Sometimes you think you can see things behind the fence. Bad things. So it's better not to look…  In Lock Haven, a quiet little town in Washington State, there is a very special street. Bird Street. The residents of Bird Street are all successful, wealthy, healthy and happy. And their children are all well-mannered and smart and high achievers.  At least they are for eleven months of the year. In November, however, the 'Darker Days' begin. For November's the month when things take a turn for the worse: accidents, bad luck, familial conflict and illness take hold. And it is in November that a stranger comes to Bird Street to collect the debt owed by the residents. Because, you see, there is a price that must be paid for all the happiness and good fortune they enjoy for the other eleven months of year. And that price is one human life. Every November. Without fail.

Medusa by Rosie Hewlett, Transworld, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-857-50777-8.
A retelling that reclaims the story of mythology’s most infamous monster.  You know her name, you know her story. Just not the right one...  Within the depths of the Underworld the formidable snake-haired Gorgon has finally had enough. Tired of being eternally and unjustly brandished a villain, Medusa has found the courage to face her tragic past and speak out. Determined to expose the centuries of lies surrounding her name, Medusa gives unparalleled insight into her cursed life, from her earliest memories and abandonment at birth, right through to her tragic and untimely death at the hands of the hero Perseus.  Through telling her story, Medusa finally reveals the lost truth behind antiquity's most infamous monster.

Assassin's Apprentice: Volume 3 by Robin Hobb, Harper Voyager, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
The third and final instalment of Assassin's Apprentice, the first book in Robin Hobb's fantasy 'Farseer Trilogy', brought to life in comic form.  Having barely escaped with his life during Skill training, Fitz is convinced he will fail Galen’s final test.  The students will be separated and must use their connection through The Skill to find their way back to the keep. But when tragedy strikes in Buckkeep, Fitz will have to decide between completing Galen’s test or following his instinct to rush to the aid of those most dear to him.

Unseen Gods by Justin Holley, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$34.95 / US$26.95, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58957-5.
Careful what you search for, you may just find it! With grotesque glimpses of the disappeared, the past is alive and well. After winning an old casefile at auction outlining the disappearance of a hunting party back in the nineties, Kory and his pregnant wife invite their friend and mentor, Professor Frank Colista, and others, for a casual long weekend of exploring the mystery onsite with very little hope of finding anyone or anything. When one of their factions disappears without a trace, Kory and Colista fear the past may repeat itself. Then the deaths start. As a savage, unexpected snowstorm sets in, the disappearances and ungodly sightings of the deceased ramp up, and an old woman rambles about end-of-days and sacrifice.

Secrets of the First School by T. L. Huchu, Tor, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-05548-7 .
Ropa Moyo is dead, banished to the Other Place by the reanimated spirit of Henry Dundas, 1st Viscount Melville of Scotland. Turns out being on the losing side sucks worse than being skint. Now, the Cult of Dundas intends to ascend to godhood, spreading their corrupting reach from Edinburgh to all of Scotland’s schools of magic. Ropa must find some way to escape the Other Place, save her sister and gather allies across the country before Edinburgh falls. A royal plot, a family secret and a stolen body. As Scotland descends into petty in-fighting, Ropa’s only hope lies in her grandmother’s final secret: the first school of magic. An ancient power is returning…  and is hungry for revenge.

The Macabre by Kosoko Jackson, Harper Voyager, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Horror.  A picture is worth a thousand nightmares…  Struggling painter Lewis Dixon can’t shake the feeling there’s something powerful – and slightly disturbing – about his work. Especially when the British Museum begin to show a surprising interest in his most horrifying piece, a recreation of one of his ancestor’s infamous paintings.  He accepts their invitation only to be met with a test: to see if he possesses the magic necessary to enter the paintings – and the strength to escape them. Because his ancestor’s pieces carry unnatural abilities and a terrible curse. And Lewis must destroy them all.  Under orders from the museum and partnered with handsome agent Noah, Lewis plunges into a world of black markets, gothic magic, and unspeakable terror. But if he’s to succeed, he’ll have to locate the long-lost final work, and its powers might be the most devastating of all…

The Damnations: M. R. James Short Stories by M. R. James, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$32.95 / US$24.95, hrdbk. ISBN 978-1-787-58940-7.
With his subtle sense of dread and use of modern settings, M. R. James’ ghost stories formed a firm foundation for the modern horror story with his presence felt in all forms of literature and media. This special collectable edition of stories features a new introduction by the greatest current inheritor of the Jamesian mantle, Ramsey Campbell.

Bittershore by V. V. James, Gollancz, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-473-22577-0.
Exiled witch Sarah Fenn and her daughter Harper fled Sanctuary after the death of a young boy drove the town mad with grief, seeking refuge. Instead, they find hope carried on whispers of a dangerous magic and a centuries-old legend promising power.  Until a brutal magical crime throws them all back into the crucible.  Murder mystery meets dark fantasy in this scorching fusion of modern-day witchcraft, small-town secrets and the persecuted reclaiming their power.

Dream by the Shadows by Logan Karlie, Headline, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-42862-5.
No one told me that damnation could be beautiful.  The Kingdom of Noctis is plagued by Corruption: a curse that spreads through dreaming. The Shadow Bringer rules from his castle in the Dream Realm, stealing souls one dreamer at a time. Only an elixir, taken every night before sleeping, can halt dreams and ward off the curse. But for some, the allure of the Dream Realm proves too strong.  Esmer Havenfall desperately wants to escape her curse-stricken village. When her sister, Eden, succumbs to Corruption and their elixir-dealing parents are accused of a horrific crime, Esmer’s life unravels into a nightmare. Then she dreams of the Shadow Bringer and learns that his sinister magic might be a part of her, too.  Enticed by the prospect of ending her kingdom’s curse and avenging her family, Esmer follows him deeper within the Dream Realm. But the prince of darkness has a haunted past, one that might change the fate of Esmer’s kingdom-and her heart-forever.

Warrior Princess Assassin by Brigid Kemmerer, Harper Voyager, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
WARRIOR. King Maddox Kyronan’s fire magic has earned him a ruthless reputation on the battlefield, but now his kingdom is slowly burning. Ky’s only chance to save his people is to enter a marriage alliance with the neighbouring nation of Astranza.  PRINCESS. With war looming on the horizon, Princess Jory’s home needs the protection of the fearsome warrior king, but she is hiding a dangerous secret: her family’s magic is fading. When she meets her intended, Jory is surprised to discover that beneath Ky’s daunting exterior is a compassionate and sharp-witted man who sets her heart aflame. But what will he do when he realises she's deceiving him?  ASSASSIN. Asher’s done what he must to survive, even if that means getting his hands dirty. Once a young nobleman in Astranza’s palace, where he and Jory caused mischief together, now he’s part of the Hunter’s Guild, employing much darker skills. When a lucrative job comes his way, Asher can’t say no – until he discovers the targets.

You Like It Darker by Stephen King, Hodderscape, £ Price not provided, pbk, ISBN not provided.
A new collection of twelve stories, many never before published.

Hemlock & Silver by T. Kingfisher, Tor, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-05267-7.
Healer Anja regularly drinks poison. Not to die, but to save – seeking cures for those everyone else has given up on. But a summons from the King interrupts her quiet, herb-obsessed life.  His daughter, Snow, is dying, and he hopes Anja’s unorthodox methods can save her.  Aided by a taciturn guard, a narcissistic cat and a passion for the scientific method, Anja rushes to treat Snow – but nothing seems to work.  Nothing, that is, until she finds a secret world, hidden inside a magic mirror. This dark realm may hold the key to what is making Snow sick. Or it might be the thing that kills them all.

Arcana Academy by Elise Kova, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Romantasy.  A woman who wields magical tarot cards lands herself in a false engagement with the headmaster of a mysterious Academy.  Clara Graysword has survived the underworld of Eclipse City through thievery, luck, and a whole lot of illegal magic.  After a job gone awry, Clara is sentenced to a lifetime in prison for inking tarot cards-a rare power reserved for practitioners at the elite Arcana Academy.  Just when it seems her luck has run dry, the academy's enigmatic headmaster, Prince Kaelis, offers her an escape-for a price. Kaelis believes that Clara is the perfect tool to help him steal a tarot card from the king and use it to re-create an all-powerful card long lost to time. In order to conceal her identity and keep her close, Kaelis brings Clara to Arcana Academy, introducing her as the newest first-year student and his bride-to-be.  Thrust into a world of arcane magic and royal intrigue, where one misstep will send her back to prison or worse, Clara finds that the prince she swore to hate may not be what he seems. But can she risk giving him power over the world and her heart? Or will she take it for herself?

Dragon Cursed by Elise Kova, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Every teen, in the final human stronghold of a blighted land, is subject to brutal tests designed to separate the dragon hunters from the dragon cursed, and one young woman, declared a hero reborn, must fight for her life amidst growing suspicions that there is more to this curse than meets the eye...

Empire of the Dawn by Jay Kristoff, Harper Voyager, £22, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Gabriel de León has lost his family, his faith, and his last hope of ending the endless night – the Holy Grail, Dior. With no desire left but vengeance, he and a band of loyal brothers journey into the war-torn heart of the Augustin Empire to claim the life of the Forever King.  Unbeknownst to the Last Silversaint, the Grail still lives – speeding towards Augustin’s besieged capital in the frail hope of ending Daysdeath forever. But deadly treachery awaits within the halls of power, and the Forever King’s legions march ever closer. Gabriel and Dior will be drawn into a final battle that will shape the very fate of the Empire, but as the sun sets for what may be the last time, there will be no-one left for them to trust.  Not even each other.

Katabasis by R. F. Kuang, Harper Voyager, £22, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Katabasis, noun, Ancient Greek. The story of a hero's descent to the underworld.  Grad student Alice Law has only ever had one goal: to become the brightest mind in the field of analytic magick.  But the only person who can make her dream come true is dead and – inconveniently – in Hell. And Alice, along with her biggest rival Peter Murdoch, is going after him.  But Hell is not as the philosophers claim, its rules are upside-down, and if she’s going to get out of there alive, she and Peter will have to work together.  That’s if they can agree on anything.  Will they triumph, or kill each other trying?

La Vie De Guinevere by Paula Lafferty, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Sometimes legends don't tell the whole story. In the present day, after the sudden death of her boyfriend, Vera would have been happy to spend her life completely unnoticeable, washing bed sheets and cleaning toilets in a Glastonbury hotel. But everything changes when a strange new guest reveals himself to be Merlin and drags her back to seventh century Camelot, a place she knows only from legends. He tells her that only Vera (or Queen Guinevere, as Merlin calls her) can right the course of history and save Arthur' s kingdom from the will of a power-hungry mage.

Never the Roses by Jennifer K. Lambert, Bramble, £25, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-07498-3.
Unstoppable war. Unspeakable sins. Impossible love.  The Dread Sorceress Oneira has retired. She’s exhausted from fighting the endless wars of kings and queens, and has long accepted that her death is near.  Alone at last but for a few uninvited companions – a near-mythical wolf, a goddess’s avatar, and a feline that embodies magic itself – Oneira realizes that she’s bored.  On a whim, or perhaps at the behest of fate, she makes an unlikely trip to the most extensive library in existence: the home of her most powerful rival, the sorcerer Stearanos. When she recklessly steals a book from him, Oneira inadvertently initiates a forbidden correspondence.  Taunting notes and clever retorts reveal a connection neither has found – nor could ever find – in any other.  But Oneira soon learns that Stearanos, bound to a vile king, is tasked with waging war on the queen she once served. A relationship with him is far too dangerous to pursue despite their mutual desire – and yet, Oneira can’t seem to stay away. A bond with Stearanos could alight the long-extinct flame of life within her . . . or it could destroy her entirely.

Dawn of Fate and Fire by Mariely Lares, Harper Voyager, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
They call her many things. Witch, Nagual warrior, lady, Pantera. And after defeating the Obsidian Butterfly, Leonora carries a new name: Godslayer.  Peace in Mexico City is fragile. Rebellion brews in the North, and with the people’s safety at risk, Pantera must once again become the demure viceregent Leonora to stop a war before it begins. But her friends are scattered, Tezca is gone, and one wrong move could seal her fate. Caution is her ally, for the real Prince of Asturias – her former betrothed – has arrived at court, reigniting rumours Leonora and Pantera are one.  Meanwhile, a greater threat looms in the mountains, where a false king seeks to summon the god of night using a weapon of untold power. It’s up to the Godslayer to confront this enemy… and the one growing within her. Only by embracing her divine origins can Leonora triumph over the forces of darkness – and maybe even spark a revolution that could change Mexico’s fate forever. But in doing so, she risks losing herself…

Daughter of the Otherworld by Shauna Lawless, Head of Zeus, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-91129-5.
An epic historical fantasy novel set in an alternate magical Ireland at the time of the Norman invasion. An epic historical fantasy set in the tumultuous, magical world of medieval Ireland during the time of the Norman invasion. Ireland, 1169. A century after she went missing, Isolde, born to one mortal and one magical parent, inexplicably reappears. Yet Isolde is barely eighteen years old. Her mother's kin, the Descendants, are one of Ireland's two magical races, but they cannot explain Isolde's disappearance, and worse yet, she is Giftless: born with no magical ability, a dangerous thing when the Descendants' ancient enemies have risen in power. Those enemies, the Fomorians, seek to spread their dangerous webs wider in the mortal world by encouraging the Pope to authorise an invasion of Ireland by England’s Norman lords. But when death and destruction seem inevitable, Isolde’s true worth will show itself, for she is far more than she seems.

When They Burned The Butterfly by Wen-yi Lee, Wildfire, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-42992-9.
Newly independent, a city of immigrants grappling for power in a fast-modernizing world. Here, gangsters are the last conduits of the gods their ancestors brought with them, and the back alleys where they fight are the last place where magic has not been assimilated and legislated away.  Loner schoolgirl Adeline Siow has never needed more company than the flames she can summon at her fingertips. But when her mother dies in a house fire with a butterfly seared onto her skin, Adeline hunts down a girl she saw in a back-alley bar fight - a girl with a butterfly tattoo - only to discover that she’s far from alone.  Ang Tian is a Red Butterfly: one of a gang of girls who came from nothing, sworn to a fire goddess and empowered to wreak vengeance on the men that abuse and underestimate them. Adeline’s mother led a double life as their elusive patron, Madam Butterfly. Now that she’s dead, Adeline’s bloodline is the sole thing sustaining their link with this goddess.  Between her search for her mother’s killer and the gang’s succession crisis, Adeline becomes quickly entangled with the girls’ dangerous world, and even more so with the charismatic Tian.  But no home lasts long around here. Ambitious and paranoid neighbour gangs hunt at the edges of Butterfly territory, and bodies are turning up in the red light district suffused with a strange new magic. Adeline may have found her place, but with the streets changing by the day, it may take everything she’s got to keep it.

Thirsty by Lucy Lehane, Bramble, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-035-07739-7.
Charlie needs to revamp his career. Writing advice columns was hard enough before the whole internet was dying to know how to date the undead – but Charlie’s as human as they come. And he has no idea how to answer the messages flooding his inbox, like My Workplace Slack Is Haunted; Should I Cross Dimensions For a Fling? and How Exactly Do You Smash A…  When a chance nocturnal meeting at a local coffee shop sees him reuniting with Lorenzo – a vampire with an axe to grind – Charlie thinks he’s found his ticket to immortal career success.  But Lorenzo has plans of his own: to get revenge on Charlie for separating Lorenzo from the love of his life years ago. When Lorenzo draws Charlie into his world of monsters and mayhem, he finds new friends and old souls that span centuries of existence, yet are somehow just as lost as the two of them. But as Charlie and Lorenzo grow unexpectedly closer, the secrets they dwell under might just crush them.  Can their love survive demons and drama? And which will prove deadlier…  bloodlust or betrayal.

Once a Villain by Vanessa Len, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
When monsters rule, who will be left to stop them?  After Joan's failed attempt to stop Eleanor, she now rules over a cruel new timeline where monsters live openly among humans, preying on them and subjugating them.  Nick -once a hero to humans, and Joan's first love - is tormented by the choice he made to save her over the timeline itself. And Aaron - the ruthless heir to a powerful monster family - now finds himself in a world where monsters have power beyond imagining while his feelings for Joan grow.  Wrenched between love and rivalry, the three of them must negotiate their fractured pasts to survive the new world and restore what was lost. Because only they remember that there was once a better timeline.  But how will they defeat a whole world of monsters with control over time itself?

The Keeper of Magical Things by Julie Leong, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Certainty Bulrush just wants to be useful. To the Guild of Mages that took her in as a novice six years ago, to the little brother whose future depends on her, and to anyone else she can help along the way.  Unfortunately, her tepid magical abilities (she can commune with objects) haven't yet proven of much use.  So when she's given the chance to finally earn her magehood via a seemingly straightforward assignment, she leaps at it. (Nevermind that she'll be supervised by Mage Aurelia, the brilliant, unfairly attractive overachiever who's managed to alienate everyone around her.) The two are tasked with transporting a cache of minorly magical artifacts to somewhere safe: Shpelling, the dullest and least magical village in the kingdom. There, all they have to do is store the objects, complete their inventory, and, above all else: avoid complications. The Guild's uneasy relationship with citizens is at a tipping point, and the last thing anyone needs is a magical incident.

House of Dragons by K. A. Linde, Bramble, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-05938-6.
Ten years ago, half-Fae, half human Kerrigan Argon was discreetly dropped off at the steps of Draco Mountain with nothing but a note.  Her life changed completely as she was swept into the care of the House of Dragons – an elite training programme for gifted Fae. On the year of their seventeenth name day, each student is chosen by one of the twelve tribes of Alandria to enter society.  This year, everyone is chosen, except Kerrigan. So, she strikes a bargain with the Dragon Society: convince a tribe to select her or give up her birthright forever.  With the unlikeliest of allies – Fordham Ollivier, the cursed Fae prince who escaped his dark throne – she has to chart her own destiny to reshape the world.

The Robin on the Oak Throne by K. A. Linde, Bramble, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-04524-2.
Love is a monstrous game…  The job was supposed to be simple: steal a goblin-made bracelet off of the Queen of the Nymphs in her own palace. Until everything goes sideways and Kierse ends up needing help from the one person she was determined to avoid: Graves. As enigmatic and devilishly handsome as ever, Graves’s help always comes with strings. And Kierse wants nothing more than to be in charge of her own destiny. After playing the part of pawn for ruthless men, she doesn’t want to be lured back in to his centuries-long game. But lured she is.  Since she left New York City, Kierse has been plagued with nightmares of a past she doesn’t remember. Determined to learn about her parents and her new-found identity, she puts her hopes in the temptation of the Goblin Market. If the market can provide answers, she may never have to play his game again. But resisting Graves is only the beginning – and a choice she knows could change everything.

Circle of Shadows by Marisa Linton, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Private detection is no profession for a woman of standing. Evie Winstanley doesn't care.  When Evie's father, a collector of occult books, dies in suspicious circumstances, she decides to uncover the truth. Her only clue is a mysterious reference to the 'circle of shadows.' Her investigation takes her from a séance in a manor house on the Yorkshire moors to a sinister cult hidden amongst the elite of an Oxford University college… and all the while, she is haunted by whispers of an ancient monster, and an ominous, ever-changing symbol.  When the body of a young woman is discovered floating in the Cherwell, marked with the same occult symbol, Evie realises that her investigation is far bigger than one death - and that her own life, and the lives of those she loves, might very well be in danger.

Stormborn: Book 3 of the Seaborn Cycle by Michael Livingston, Head of Zeus, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-035-90585-0.
The Fair Isles sail to battle, legends become real, and new magicks threaten to shatter the world. Bela sails the skies with a reader and a metal man, searching for a path to peace. Shae faces the truth of what it means to love and what she is willing to sacrifice for it.Alira leads desperate refugees seeking a new home—and may at last find one for herself. War rises. Blood sings. And the world of the Seaborn will never be the same. Helm to the end.

The Blackfire Blade by James Logan, Arcadia, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-43284-8.
Winter has come early to Korslakov, City of Spires, and Lukan Gardova has arrived with it.  Most visitors to this famous city of artifice seek technological marvels or alchemical ingenuity. Lukan only desires the unknown legacy his father has left for him, in the vaults of the Blackfire Bank.  But when Lukan’s past catches up with him, his key to the vault ends up in the hands of a mysterious thief known only as the Rook. As Lukan and his companions race to recover the key, they soon find themselves trapped in a web of murder and deceit.  In desperation, Lukan requests the help of Lady Marni Volkova, scion to Korslakov’s most powerful family.  Yet Lady Marni has secrets of her own.  Worse, she has plans for Lukan and his friends.  Plans that involve a journey into Korslakov’s dark past, in search of a long-lost alchemical formula that could prove to be the city’s greatest discovery… or its destruction.

The Lore of Silver by Ruth Frances Long, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Lyta is trying her best. She is determined to stay out of trouble, avoid Sylvian and the queen, and, above all, not embarrass Kit. So when Kit asks Lyta to help the temple recover their stolen relics, Lyta has no choice but agree. Who better to track down thieves than the one blessed by Ennin himself? But when her search lands Lyta in trouble with the blacksmiths, and Sylvian steps up to protect her, keeping away from the palace and its politics is harder than Lyta imagined.  Kit misses Ben - the scholar has been busy working at the blacksmith's guild on a secret project, and their time together has been reduced to a few stolen moments. Then, to save his workshop, Kit is forced to help Lord Alderton search for his missing sister. But when his quest leads him to the very same blacksmith's guild, it is clear that there is more at stake than just one missing girl.  For when Lyta travelled across the veil, she ripped a path out of it - and something is clawing its way to Amberes.  Something vast and deadly. Something so terrible that the gods quake in fear…

The Invocations: H.P. Lovecraft Short Stories by H. P. Lovecraft, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$32.95 / US$24.95, hrdbk. ISBN 978-1-787-58942-1.
H.P. Lovecraft, the inventor of cosmic horror, weird fiction and the Cthulhu mythology, inspired a generation of writers to explore the horrors that lurk along the corridors, at the edges of perception. This special collectable edition of Lovecraft’s short stories features a new introduction by Ramsey Campbell along with one of his own tales.

Red City by Marie Lu, Tor, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-07941-4 .
Billed by the publisher as perfect for fans of V. E. Schwab, Red City is a dark and deadly contemporary fantasy of magical warfare, star-crossed ambition and the pursuit of perfection at any cost, set in a glittering alternate Los Angeles. Alchemy is the hidden art of transformation, an exclusive power wielded by crime syndicates who market it to the world’s elite in the form of sand – a drug that enhances those who take it into a more perfect version of themselves: more beautiful, more charismatic, simply more. Among the gleaming skyscrapers and rolling foothills of Angel City, alchemy is controlled by two rival syndicates. For years, Grand Central and Lumines have been balanced on a razor’s edge between polite negotiation and outright violence. But when two childhood friends step into that delicate equation, the city – and the paths of their lives – will be irrevocably transformed. The daughter of a poor single mother, Sam would do anything to claw her way into the ranks of Grand Central in search of a better life. Plucked away from his family as a boy to become a Lumines apprentice, Ari is one of the syndicates’ brightest rising stars. Once, they might have loved each other. But as the two alchemists face off from opposite sides of an ever-escalating conflict, ambition becomes power, loyalty becomes lies, and no transformation may be perfect enough for them both to survive the coming war.

Were Wolf Short Stories edited by Karen E. Macfarlane, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$40 / US$30, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-835-62265-0.
There’s more to being a wolf than howling at the Moon! This Gothic Fantasy volume blends modern werewolf tales with medieval folklore and mythology. Explore Old English origins, Norse legends like Fenrir, and Slavic myths of stolen wolf-skins. New stories explore wolves which might have been human, changing by choice at the howl of the Moon, or people cursed and damned to be wolves for all time. Is that why the lone wolf is alone? The wolfish grin is a little shy? Is that why we wolf down our food? Is there a wolf inside us all, in the forests around us, hunting us, haunting us, protecting itself and its kind? A book with tales of humans, wolves, power, identity, horror and romance.

Voidwalker by S. A. MacLean, Gollancz, £15.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61661-4.
Romantasy.  This follows the heated fallout from a heist between worlds gone terribly wrong when demon-hunter Fionamara finds herself ensnared in the claws of a vampiric immortal… Her only hope of survival is to agree to help him take down his traitorous rival, but she never could have prepared herself for the temptation that is about to consume her…

Ring the Bells (The Stranger Times 5) by C. K. McDonnell, Transworld, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-857-50539-2.
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas…  For most people, that means a time of celebration, relaxation and inebriation, but not for the staff of The Stranger Times. While a book club meeting ending in a triple murder isn't unprecedented, it is at least noteworthy. It quickly emerges that this is no ordinary book-club -triple-murder either, as it features a librarian possessed by a chaotic entity who has broken through from another dimension and is hell-bent on vengeance. He's made a list, but he's not checking it twice as the whole of humanity is on it. Who would want to summon such a thing? And how is anyone going to be able to send it back? As if that wasn't enough to be dealing with, a shocking revelation about a member of The Stranger Times team's past brings family together, but not in a way that's ever going to make it into a Hallmark film.  Featuring demonically possessed Santas, blood-thirsty books and the ghost of a legendary nightclub, it's beginning to look a lot like a Christmas apocalypse…

A Witch's Guide to Magical Innkeeping by Sangu Mandanna, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Once, Sera Swan was one of the most powerful witches in Britain. Then she resurrected her great-aunt Jasmine from the (very recently) dead, lost most of her powers, befriended a semi-villainous talking fox, and was exiled from her Guild. Now she helps Jasmine run an enchanted inn in Lancashire, where she deals with their quirky guests' shenanigans and longs for a future that seems lost. Until she finds about an old spell that could restore her power…  Enter Luke Larsen, handsome magical historian, who might have the key to unlocking the spell's secrets. Luke has no interest in the inn's madcap goings-on, and is even less interested in letting a certain bewitching innkeeper past his walls. So no one is more surprised than he is when he agrees to help. Running an inn, reclaiming lost power, and staying one step ahead of the watchful Guild is a lot for anyone, but Sera is about to discover she doesn't have to do alone – and that love might be the best magic of all.

This Bursted Earth by Garth Marenghi, Coronet, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Part of the TerrorTome series.

Cinder House by Freya Marske, Tor, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-03943-2.
Meet Cinderella as you’ve never seen her before.  Sparks fly in Cinder House, a Gothic fairy tale romance from bestselling author Freya Marske. Perfect, say the publishers, for fans of Naomi Novik and T. Kingfisher, this Cinderella retelling is filled with yearning and a gorgeous queer romance.  Ella is a haunting. Murdered at sixteen, her furious ghost is trapped in her father’s house, invisible to everyone except her stepmother and stepsisters. Even when she discovers how to untether herself from her prison, there are limits.  She cannot be seen or heard by the living people who surround her. Her family must never learn she is able to leave. And at the stroke of every midnight, she finds herself back on the staircase where she died. Until she forges a wary friendship with a fairy charm-seller, and makes a bargain for three nights of almost-living freedom. Freedom that means she can finally be seen. Danced with. Touched.  You think you know Ella’s story: the ball, the magical shoes, the handsome prince. You’re halfway right, and all-the-way wrong…

The Maiden and Her Monster by Maddie Martinez, Tor, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-04875-5.
The forest eats the girls who wander out after dark…  Billed by the publisher as s perfect for fans of Katherine Arden, Ava Reid, and Naomi Novik. As the healer’s daughter, Malka has seen how the forest's curse has plagued her village.  But the Ozmini Church only comes to collect its tithe, not to listen to heretics with false tales of monsters. So when a clergy girl wanders too close to the woods and Malka’s mother is accused of her murder, Malka strikes an impossible bargain with a zealot Ozmini priest.  If she brings him the monster, he will spare her mother from execution.  When she ventures into the blood-soaked woods, Malka finds a monster, though not the one she expects: an inscrutable, disgraced golem who agrees to implicate herself, but only after Malka helps her fulfil an ancient promise by freeing the imprisoned rabbi who created her. But a deal easily made is not easily kept. And as their bargain begins to unravel a much more sinister threat, protecting her people may force Malka to endanger the one person she left home to save – and face her growing feelings for the very creature she was taught to fear.

House Rules edited by George R. R. Martin, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
An anthology of connected tales set in the 'Wild Cards' universe created by the global bestselling author of A Game of Thrones.  This third volume in The British Arc (following Knaves Over Queens and Three Kings) includes stories by: Stephen Leigh, Mary Anne Mohanraj, Caroline Spector, Kevin Andrew Murphy, Peter Newman, and Peadar O Guilín.

Murder Most Haunted by Emma Mason, Transworld, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-857-50671-9.
Billed by the publisher as Scooby Do for adults, a gripping, twisty murder mystery set during a haunted house tour. This locked-room mystery is perfect for fans of Tom Hindle, Agatha Christie and Anthony Horowitz…  On her last day as a Detective, Midge McGowan is given the retirement present from hell: a ticket to take part in a haunted house tour. She’ll have to spend a weekend ghost-hunting in an isolated mansion, with a group of misfits, including a know-it- all paranormal investigator and a has-been pop star.  It isn’t long before the tour starts to spiral out of control. Midge and the guests see an unsettling figure walking the grounds late at night. Then the unthinkable happens – someone is murdered in a room that’s been locked from the inside.  Heavy snow cuts them off from help, the house’s own dark secrets begin to surface, and Midge can’t shake the creeping sense that they are walking into a nightmare. Could a ghost really be responsible, or is the culprit one of the guests?

Bonds of Hercules by Jasmine Mas, Harper Voyager, £22, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Every hero has their monsters.  And Alexis is bound to hers: tied eternally, irrevocably to the Underworld’s dark heirs in a marriage that has shaken the foundations of Olympus – and everything Alexis once believed. Reeling, she enlists in the Assembly of Death with her mentors, set on wrecking vengeance on her husbands and uncovering the truth behind her deadly powers.  She will soon teach them all that a god can’t be manacled. And a monster can’t be caged…

Fire Spirit by Graham Masterton, Aries – Head of Zeus, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-035-91621-4.
A series of horrific fires has left top arson investigator Ruth Cutter baffled. The victims seem to have nothing in common except the unnatural intensity of the flames that engulfed them - and the child who haunts each crime scene. Ruth doesn't believe in the paranormal - in her job she needs to be level-headed, factual. She can't be distracted by superstitions and coincidences. But, as her investigation deepens, she has no choice but to consider a terrible possibility: these are no ordinary fires. They have a goal - to make the whole world burn...

House of Flies by Graham Masterton, Aries – Head of Zeus, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-837-93111-8.
A clergyman is murdered in his bed in the dead of night, triggering a chilling chain of events, each more bizarre and unnerving than the last – brutal killings, corpses vanishing, decomposed bodies digging their way out of graves.  These shocking events seem unconnected but, at each scene, people report witnessing swarms of flies – hundreds, thousands, even millions of them.  As DI Patel and DS Pardoe hunt for the mastermind behind these atrocious crimes, they are forced to ask: is this person human – or is all of this linked to the mysterious figure caught on CCTV, running at speed without moving its legs?  And can they stop the swarm before they themselves are consumed?

A Curse of Shadows and Ice by Catharina Maura, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-629775.
Princess Arabella of Althea is left no choice when Felix Osiris, the fearsome Shadow Emperor known for his deadly powers and his thirst for conquest, threatens to overthrow her home unless she agrees to marry him.  As Felix teaches Arabella how to control her forbidden and volatile magic, her feelings for him turn from hatred to passion… soon, she realises that she must break the curse, or she’ll forever lose him and everyone they love to the ice and shadows.

The House at Devil's Neck by Tom Mead, Aries – Head of Zeus, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-837-93262-7.
Paranormal mystery.  A former First World War field hospital, the spooky old mansion at Devil's Neck attracts spirit-seekers from far and wide. When stories spread of a phantom soldier making mischief, illusionist-turned-sleuth Joseph Spector joins a party of visitors in search of the truth. But the house, located on a lonely causeway, is soon cut off by floods. Before long, the stranded visitors are being killed off one by one. The only possible culprit? The ghostly soldier... With old ally Inspector Flint working on a complex case that has links to Spector's investigation, the two men must connect the dots before Devil's Neck claims another victim... Spector himself.

Mistress of Bones by Maria Z. Medina, Magpie, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Swashbuckling, grand, and tragically romantic, start to a duology about love, loss, and, of course, death.  Necromancer Azul del Arroyo only wants one thing: to steal her sister back from Death by reclaiming her sister's bones. But the Emissary of the Lord Death will do anything to stop her, no matter how alluring he finds her…  As their paths collide, they're drawn into a deadly game of pawns and power with a scheming court, a faceless witch, and the fate of the lands hanging in the balance.  For long ago the gods raised the continents, binding them with their own bones to keep humanity alive. But in an era when the gods' sacrifice has been forgotten, Death might not be the only resentful god Azul must defy.

The Bewitching by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Arcadia, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-44171-0
Back then, when I was a young woman, there were still witches: that was how Nana Alba always began the stories she told Minerva – stories that have stayed with Minerva all her life. Perhaps that’s why she has become a graduate student focused on researching the life of Beatrice Tremblay, an obscure author of macabre tales.  In the course of assembling her thesis, Minerva discovers that Tremblay’s most famous novel, The Vanishing, was inspired by a true story: decades earlier, Tremblay attended the same university where Minerva is now studying, and became obsessed with her beautiful and otherworldly roommate… who then disappeared.  As Minerva descends ever deeper into Tremblay’s manuscript, she begins to sense that the malign force that stalked Tremblay and the missing girl might still haunt the halls of the campus. These disturbing events also echo the stories Nana Alba told about her girlhood in 1900s Mexico, where she had a terrifying encounter with a witch.  Minerva suspects that the same shadow that darkened the lives of her great-grandmother and Beatrice Tremblay is now threatening her own in 1990s Massachusetts. An academic career can be a punishing pursuit, but it might turn outright deadly when witchcraft is involved.

No Man’s Land by Richard Morgan, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-575-13018-0.
In a world ravaged by the Huldu – an ancient and monstrous fae race – Duncan Silver will stop at nothing to show the Huldu that the world is not theirs for the taking. But all hell breaks loose when he is hired to rescue a four-year-old girl who was taken from her mother and replaced with a Changeling – and Duncan quickly realises the girl is a pawn in a much bigger game, and several long-buried secrets from his past are about to be violently resurrected.

Fever Dreams edited by Mark Morris, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$34.95 / US$26.95, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58872-1.
Anthology. Fever Dreams is the sixth volume in the non-themed horror series of original stories, showcasing the very best short fiction that the genre has to offer, and edited by Mark Morris. This new anthology contains 20 original horror stories, 16 of which have been commissioned from some of the top names in horror, and 4 selected from the hundreds of stories sent to Flame Tree during a short open submissions window.

The Wrath of the Fallen by Amber V. Nicole, Headline Eternal, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-035-41459-8.
As the rebellion intensifies, Dianna discovers more of her past and soon finds herself immersed in a tumultuous family history that she and Samkiel never saw coming.  Forced to venture through the Otherworld, Dianna and Samkiel start to comprehend the real power of the medallion, as figures and threats from the past surface once again to threaten their future together, and Samkiel finds himself faced with a choice: will he truly become the World Ender once again? And what does that mean for Dianna?

The Demon and the Light by Axie Oh, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
The battle is over, but the war is just beginning…  With the help of her friends and allies, Ren managed to topple the General's insurrection, but the Floating World and its territories are still under threat of attack from the rival Volmaran Empire. And worse, she was powerless to save Sunho from being overcome by the monstrous power in his blood. Now he's gone, transformed into a feral, deadly creature that doesn't even recognize her anymore, and her heart aches for the sweet boy she's grown to love.  But the escalating war will not pause for her grief. Seen by some as a heavenly saviour and others merely a figurehead to be manipulated, Ren must use all her courage and cunning to survive the royal court's game long enough to find Sunho and bring him home before he loses himself to the Demon forever.

The Time Hop Coffee Shop by Phaedra Patrick, Aria – Head of Zeus, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-035-91481-4.
Greta Perks was once the shining star of the iconic Maple Gold coffee commercials, the quintessential TV wife and mom. Now, fame has faded, her marriage is on the rocks, her teenage daughter has become distant, and Greta’s once-glittering career feels like a distant memory.  When Greta stumbles upon a mysterious coffee shop, serving a magical brew, she wishes for the perfect life in those past Maple Gold commercials. Next thing she knows, Greta wakes in the make-believe town of Mapleville, where the aroma of freshly brewed coffee and second chances fill the air. Given the opportunity to live the life she dreamed, Greta is determined to rewrite her own script. But what will happen when Greta has to choose between perfection and real life, with no turning back?

Rainforest by Michelle Paver, Orion, £15.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-398-72321-4.
A ghost story.  The virgin rainforest seems a paradise to Englishman Simon Corbett. A last chance to salvage his career. A final refuge from a terrible secret.  But the jungle is no Eden. It hides secrets of its own. It does not forgive.  As Simon is drawn deeper into its haunted shadows, he learns to his horror that the past will not stay buried. For there are places in the forest where the line between the living and the dead is thinner than the skin of water.

The Last Wish of Bristol Keats by Mary E. Pearson, Bramble, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-05424-4.
Everyone needs something to hold onto, even if it’s a lie. After Bristol nearly loses Tyghan to the monsters her mother unleashed, their love deepens to a whole new level.  Together, Bristol and Tyghan work to understand and reconcile their differences, moving forward with their common goal of saving Elphame.  But, when a daring rescue attempt turns disastrous and a beloved knight dies, Bristol is forced to confront the fact that her mother is more powerful than she could ever have imagined – and more dangerous, too. Meanwhile, Tyghan’s heart is laid bare when he re-encounters his betrayer, Kierus, and must wrestle with a new secret that throws everything he thought he knew about his past into question.  Bristol is Elphame’s last chance for survival, but where do her loyalties truly lie? If she embraces the magic that has always been her birthright, she could become a monster just like her mother. Is she willing to risk losing the people she loves most if it means keeping them safe?

The Dark is Descending by Chloe C. Penaranda, Wildfire, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-41538-0.
‘The blood that binds them, may become the weapon to end them’. Reeling from the shocking betrayal that her buried memories revealed, Astraea’s lost battle has only ignited a greater war. With a race against time to break Nyte’s curse, Astraea must choose between putting her faith in the hand of darkness or that of her enemy, in order to bring him back.  With daylight quickly fading away and her realm on the brink of ruin, Astraea and her company set off to retrieve the Maiden’s broken key. There’s only one weapon that can vanquish the vengeful gods and only one hand with the ability to wield it true.  Dragons will fly and their bonds may choose friend or foe. Gods will face gods, fathers will face sons, and all will face the end of the world in their race against time to claim it for themselves…

Badlands by Douglas Preston & Lincoln Child, Aries – Head of Zeus, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-91570-5.
Supernatural thriller.  In the New Mexico desert badlands, a woman's skeleton is found with two rare artefacts clutched in her hands: lightning stones used by the ancient Chaco people to summon the gods.  Was it suicide... or a sacrifice?  FBI Special Agent Corrie Swanson brings in archaeologist Nora Kelly to investigate. When a second body is found in identical circumstances, they realise the case runs deeper than they imagined.  As Corrie and Nora pursue their investigation into remote canyons, haunted ruins, and long-lost rituals, they find themselves confronting a dark power that, disturbed from its long slumber, threatens to exact an unspeakable price.

The Rose Field: The Book of Dust Volume Three by Philip Pullman, Penguin and David Fickling Books, £20 / US$29.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-241-45869-3.
When readers left Lyra in The Secret Commonwealth she was alone, in the ruins of a deserted city. Pantalaimon had run from her – part of himself – in search of her imagination, which he believed she had lost. Lyra travelled across the world from her Oxford home in search of her demon. And Malcolm, loyal Malcolm, too journeyed far from home, towards the Silk Roads in search of Lyra.  In The Rose Field, their quests converge in the most dangerous, breathtaking and world-changing ways. They must take help from spies and thieves, gryphons and witches, old friends and new, learning all the while the depth and surprising truths of the alethiometer. All around them, the world is aflame – made terrifying by fear, power and greed.  As they move East, towards the red building that will reunite them and give them answers – on Dust, on the special roses, on imagination – so too does the Magisterium, at war against all that Lyra holds dear.  Marking thirty years since the world was first introduced to Pullman’s remarkable heroine Lyra Belacqua in Northern Lights, The Rose Field is the culmination of the cultural phenomenon of The Book of Dust and His Dark Materials.

Loki edited by Matt Ralphs & Tom Birkett, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$40 / US$30, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-835-62269-8.
Anthology. This new Myths, Gods & Immortals title explores Loki, the shapeshifting Norse trickster, known for his complex ties with Odin, Thor and the Aesir. From myths to modern media, Loki’s forms, offspring and ambivalent nature define him as a classic figure. With fresh stories and insights, this book celebrates his enduring, imaginative appeal.

North is the Light by Emily Rath, Quercus, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-43653-2.
Billed by the publisher as Katherine Arden meets Naomi Novik in an epic fantasy.  In the depths of the Finnish wilderness, best friends Aina and Siiri are inseparable.  But when Aina is kidnapped by a death goddess and taken to the mythical underworld, Siiri embarks on a dangerous quest to save her friend.

The Sacred Space Between by Kalie Reid Harper Voyager, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Jude is a saint with dangerous magic – exiled by the Abbey to live out his days alone in a decaying estate on the moors – until gifted iconographer Maeve is sent to paint his icon. Suspecting she’s a spy for her beloved Abbey, Jude makes it his mission to get rid of Maeve as soon as possible. That is, until he discovers that Maeve holds the same tainted magic as he does, and she may be the key to destroying the Abbey’s power…  But this institution has eyes everywhere, and the only thing the Abbey loves more than a saint is a martyr.

The Library of Second Chances by Molly Reid, Headline, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-035-41944-9.
‘What’s a girl to do to get her happily after, like the ones in all the books? If only it were that simple...’  When Chloe moved back to Wellbridge after her parents’ deaths, she didn’t think she’d still be there a year later. What was meant to be a short-term visit now has her stuck in a rut - a hideous cycle of bad Tinder dates, working overtime at the local library with Clementine, the resident library cat, and hiding behind the pages of her favourite books.  One stormy night while trying to forget yet another one of her terrible dates, Chloe discovers a faint glow coming from one of the books. A surprisingly familiar figure interrupts her peaceful evening among the library’s dusty tomes.  Under the watchful eye of the head librarian, Mrs. Cook - who seems to know more than she lets on - Chloe finds herself with the perfect opportunity to learn how to be lucky in love from some of literature’s most swoon-worthy heartthrobs.  But do Chloe’s literary love interests hold the answers she’s looking for, or is love already waiting for her where she least expects it?

A Curse for the Homesick by Laura Brooke Robson, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
The island of Stenland is cursed: women, chosen at random, awaken with three black slashes on their forehead. The first person they meet eyes with turns to stone.  This is how Tess Eriksson's mother killed Soren Fell's parents. It was an accident, but that has never made it any easier to forgive.  Since then, all Tess has wanted is to leave Stenland. All Soren has wanted is to stay.  The only thing they want more… is each other.  But how can you love one person more than everything else combined? And how do you take the risk on love, if it could mean destroying the person you hold most dear?

The Empty Craddle by Lisa Rookes, Orion, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-398-71653-7.
A modern-day Rosemary’s Baby.  After Amy learns of her husband’s affair with her best friend, she flees to a Yorkshire village. There, a group of women take her under their wing. Soon, they are in her life, in her home.  Amy wakes one night to find herself in the fields. Strange offerings are left on her doorstep. Strangest of all, she’s suddenly pregnant.  The women are incredibly invested in Amy’s pregnancy. And their interest doesn’t always seem safe. What do the women want with her – or her baby?

Wild Reverence by Rebecca Ross, Magpie, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Born to the fire-lit domain of the underworld, Matilda is the youngest goddess of her clan, blessed with humble messenger magic. But in a land where gods kill each other for magic, Matilda must come of age sooner than most. She may be known to carry letters through the realms, but she also carries secrets of her own: one of them deadly, the other a mortal boy who dreams of her, despite the fact they have never met…  Ten years ago, Vincent of Beckett wrote to Matilda on the darkest night of his life – begging the goddess he befriended in dreams for aid. But his prayer went unanswered, forever hardening his heart against the gods. That is until the same goddess comes tumbling through his window, bearing a letter to change both their destinies. For Matilda and Vincent are tangled together by threads of fate and the promise of a future beyond dreams, one that might rewrite the dark, blood-soaked ways of the gods… or end them.

Between These Broken Hearts by Lexi Ryan, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
A human princess armed with death's kiss and a fae shifter on the run become unlikely allies when a mission to assassinate an evil king collides with a fatal prophecy.  Princess Jasalyn has eleven days to live.  Jasalyn is facing the repercussions of a deadly bargain. Her life, and the future of the shadow court, are forfeit on her birthday unless she can stop the evil fae king Mordeus. She needs to face her greatest fears and find him before she runs out of time, but even after everything, Kendrick won't let her face this alone. Shape-shifter Felicity has vanished.  Felicity disappeared from King Misha's dungeons, and her friends have been searching for her to no avail. But even if she's found, Felicity will never be able to escape the oracle's tragic prophecy for her and her family. In her lonely battle with fate, Misha is the last person she can ask to stand by her side, but the first one she'll need.

A Resistance of Witches by Morgan Ryan, Transworld, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-857-50613-9.
Prime Minister Churchill, the Witches of Britain are at your service... 1940, and war rages across Europe. The future looks bleak. But now, emerging from the shadows, the Royal Academy of Witches offers its help. And so it is tasked with finding an ancient artefact that, were it to fall into Nazi hands, would help Hitler fulfil his twisted Aryan dream…

The Magician of Tiger Castle by Louis Sachar, Mountain Leopard Press, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-42659-1.
If saving your family, your life, your kingdom meant destroying true love - could you do it?  In 1523, in a far-away, bankrupt kingdom, there lives a magician named Anatole who considers himself to be the greatest in the land, having cured the King of a deadly illness decades ago. Except now, Anatole’s spells have dried up. He can’t even turn sand into gold - the most basic magic.  Anatole’s chance presents itself. The wedding of the century approaches, with the princess to marry a neighbouring prince. The only problem is she’s fallen in love with a lowly apprentice scribe. Anatole can save everything and everyone if he can forge the elusive anti-love potion to put an end to the young lovers’ romance. But as he spends more time with them both, he begins to question what and who is right. Who is he to determine the fate of true love? Is that the purest form of magic after all?

Immortal by Morning by Lynsay Sands, Gollancz, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-399-612845.
Crispinus Delacort is an immortal rogue enforcer and ahomicide detective, more likely to round up teenage truants than criminals in his quiet city. But when human bones are found buried in a residential garden – discovered by the insatiable, distracting Abril Newman, no less – Crispin realises there’s a rogue involved. But Crispin can woo Abril, solve the case and stop a dangerous rogue by morning… right? All in a day’s work.

Crossroads of Ravens by Andrzej Sapkowski, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-63347-5.
On his first mission from the Witcher stronghold of Kaer Morhen, Geralt will discover monsters, traitors, some new friends and some familiar faces.  He will be betrayed, he will seek vengeance, he will learn his limitations – and in the end, will have to make a choice. One which will impact the rest of his life.

Lore of the Tides by Analeigh Sbrana, Magpie, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Romanatasy.  Lore Alemeyu wakes up to discover she’s on a ship in the middle of the ocean. Held prisoner and with no way to escape, she’s faced with a dire set of circumstances…  A crew that’s distrustful of Lore’s magic capabilities…  Her betrayal by a Fae she thought she could trust… A dangerous quest for the sun book, which, if placed in the wrong hands, will make the Alytherian Fae even more powerful.  Lore must navigate threats on the ship and beyond, into the ocean’s magical and mysterious depths, in order to find the sun book herself and help free the humans. All the while, Lore can’t help but feel the intense pull of one Fae male who has been helping her all along.  But is she willing to risk her human heart for creatures that have burned her in the past, and jeopardize her people’s future?

Thorns & Fire by Helen Scheuerer, Bramble, £25, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-06731-2.
A golden thread joined them, a bond that went deeper than love – and it had nearly destroyed them. Wren Embervale and Torj Elderbrock share a dark and bloody history.  With Thezmarr on the brink of another war, and overwhelmed by the force of their feelings for one another, Torj discovers there is far more to their bond than mere passion. The legendary Warsword is determined to protect Wren at all costs, even if it means lying to her . . . Even if it means losing her forever. Meanwhile, Wren is struggling to find her place in the world – both as an advanced student of alchemy at the ancient academy of Drevenor, and as one of the heirs to a lost kingdom.  With the midrealms once again facing destruction, Wren must decide: loyalty or liberation? Legacy or love? As new political players emerge, Wren discovers that her gift for alchemy is more powerful than she ever imagined – and that it could tear the kingdoms apart. Will she and Torj find their way back to each other, or will the ancient magic that binds them become their undoing?

Metal Slinger by Rachel Schneider, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-63398-7.
Rebellion. Loyalty. Friendship. Magic. Love. What would you do to have it all?  Brynn has lived among the Alaha – an exiled community – waiting for the chance to attend the annual market hosted by Kenta – the people who exiled them. A rite of passage for all young guards, Brynn never expects to break a century-long peace treaty while there . . . Nor does she anticipate a dangerous encounter with an enemy soldier that threatens both the fragile peace between their people and everything she once believed in.

Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil by V. E. Schwab, Tor, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-06464-9 .
Santo Domingo de la Calzada, 1532. London, 1837. Boston, 2019. Three young women, their bodies planted in the same soil, their stories tangling like roots. One grows high and one grows deep and one grows wild. And all of them grow teeth.

The Moon Glow Bookshop by Dongwon Seo, Wildfire, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-42544-0.
What if you could turn the pages of your own life, like the pages of yourfavourite book?  Somewhere along the ordinary alleys you pass by every day, a mysterious shop appears between all the other familiar buildings. Surely, you didn’t see it yesterday or the day before. A large sign reads ‘The Moon Glow Bookshop’ but it seems to have a smaller poster on its window saying, ‘If only your life were like a book’.  The faint glow of light from the shop somehow seems to offer you comfort. From just looking at the poster, you can’t really tell if it’s a bookstore, a bar, or a cafe. Upon opening the door and entering, the first thing that catches your eye are the shelves filled with bottles. It seems to be a bar, and as you take a sip of your desired cocktail, you feel yourself slowly entering a different world...  Boreum, a moon rabbit, and Moon, the guardian of a magical library, have abandoned their jobs as celestial custodians and started operating a mysterious shop on Earth called The Moon Glow Bookshop. At the end of a weary day, around the time when the Moon rises, people make their way into the shop and choose cocktails to relive their most regrettable moments. When guests choose a drink, they’re served a matching dish as part of the magical experience. The dish that goes well with the cocktail you chose could be a simple egg omelette or perhaps a ripe, juicy tomato that you cannot bear to eat because of its perfect roundness. The result could be a coincidence or destiny.  From a musician who lost her mother due to perilous mistake and is fated to lose her lover and father again, to a novelist who has become obsessed with success, and a working adult who, obsessed with making money, completely forgot their childhood dreams - everybody goes looking for answers in The Moon Glow Bookshop.

Atonement Sky by Nalini Singh, Gollancz, £16.99, trdbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62606-4.
The hunt for a stealthy predator takes a damaged J-Psy to the heart of falcon territory in this new 'Psy-Changeling Trinity' novel.  Everything that could’ve been between Eleri and Adam was lost years ago, a shimmering promise crushed. As they work to uncover a monster, the moment of reckoning looms ever closer. Soon, there may be no more time left for either atonement… or love…

The Dragon Wakes by K. X. Song, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
A young woman who wields the power of the dragon must decide where her loyalties lie - and where her heart belongs - in this enthralling re-imagining of the legend of Mulan.  The war may be over, but Hai Meilin is still paying a heavy toll. Upon her return to Anlai, she is cast into prison. Her crime? Wielding a sword as a woman. In the palace, Meilin is a pariah. But beyond the imperial walls, her legend has taken on a life of its own. To the east, a rebel leader needs Meilin to helm his revolution. In the south, a former enemy prince seeks her aid in restoring balance to the Three Kingdoms. And back home, Liu Sky, Meilin's commander and first love, wants Meilin by his side in his bid for the throne.  Pulled in all directions, Meilin vows that this time she will not be so quick to trust. Yet there is one she cannot help but listen to - for he dwells within her.

Rose in Chains by Julie Soto, Magpie, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Romantasy.  The war is over, the dark forces have won, and the hero who was supposed to save them is dead.  Captured as her castle is overrun by the enemy, Princess Briony Rosewood is stripped of her magic and auctioned off to the highest bidder.  She’s sold to Toven Hearst: scion of a family known for their cruel control of magic – and her long-time, and unresolved, infatuation. Yet despite the horrors of her new world and the role she must learn to play within it, all is not lost.

A Sword of Gold and Ruins by Anna Smith Spark, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$34.95 / US$26.95, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58969-8.
Kanda and her family are on a quest to rebuild the glory that was Roven. Mother and daughters stand together as a light against the darkness. But mother and daughters both have hands that are stained red with blood. They walk a path that is stranger and more beautiful than even Kanda dared imagine, bright with joy, bitter with grief. Ghosts and monsters dog their footsteps – but the greatest monsters lie in their hearts.

Witch Queen Rising by Savannah Stephens, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62453-4.
A reclusive witch who fled the burden of her bloodline rises to be the greatest among them in this haunting fantasy debut.  For New Orleans witchkin, there is no greater honour than to become the Prime – chosen to rule. But the title is meant to pass between two rival Houses of magic. Not to the prodigal daughter of the former Prime who died under mysterious circumstances.  As a girl, Seraphine Barreau was dubbed the Tick Witch for her ability to feed on magic and make it her own. But Phine must learn to make peace with her past to save her – and all of witchkin’s – future.

Between Two Kings by Lindsay Straube, Arcadia, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-445893.
Tem’s goal was straightforward: learn the art of love from a basilisk so she could marry a prince. But nothing’s simple when love is on the line. In the all new, explosive sequel to Kiss of the Basilisk, the steamy romance that broke the internet, Tem will find herself tested in new and extraordinary ways.

The Bookshop Below by Georgia Summers, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
If you want a story that will change your life, Chiron's bookshop is where you go. For those lucky enough to grace its doors, it's a glimpse into a world of deadly bargains and powerful, magical books.  For Cassandra Fairfax, it's a reminder of everything she lost, when Chiron kicked her out and all but shuttered the shop.  Since then, she's used her skills in less… ethical ways, trading stolen books and magical readings to wealthy playboys looking for power money can't buy.  Then Chiron dies. And if Cassandra knows anything, it's this: the bookshop must always have an owner.  To restore the shop, she'll need the help of Lowell Sharpe, a rival bookseller who is everything Cassandra is not – and knows it, too.  But as she is plunged into a world of unscrupulous collectors, deadly ink magic and shady societies, a dark force threatens to unravel the bookshops entirely…

Brighter Than Nine by June C. L. Tan, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
The world has moved on. With the missing death god restored to the underworld, it appears that equilibrium has been regained. But the Nothing continues to threaten the underworld - and the mortal realm.  Trapped in Hell, Zizi fights the takeover of his soul by Four's. As he begins to access Four's memories, he discovers a tragic love story that could be the key to keeping the mortal realm safe. Now, Zizi must defy his fate and escape Hell once more.

Never Ever After by Sue Lynn Tan, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Yining stopped believing in dreams the day her beloved uncle died. Driven to survive, she's become a good thief and an even better liar. When she acquires an enchanted ring that could yield the key to a better life, it is stolen by her grasping step aunt, and Yining must venture into the imperial heart of the Iron Mountains to seize it back.  Amid the grandeur of the palace, Yining catches the eye of the ruthless and ambitious Prince Zixin, who tempts her with a world she's never imagined. But nothing is as it seems as she's soon trapped in a tangle of power, treachery, and greed-her only ally a cunning advisor from a rival court who keeps dangerous secrets of his own. Desperate to secure her freedom, Yining embarks on a perilous quest where she must choose who to trust, unravel the mystery of her past, and fight for a future that both frightens and calls to her.

The Poet Empress by Shen Tao, Gollancz, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62896-9.
This is not coming out until January (2026) but the publisher rates this debut novel and so we pass on advance notification (well, we thought you'd want to know) – Gollancz have been a leading British SF/F for much of the 20th century in no small part in the decades up to the late 2010s due to its publisher and one of the 2014 Worldcon's Guests of Honour, Malcolm Edwards. So this novel has an appropriate publishing home.  It is an epic, coming of age tale, a love story with a twist, and a gripping mystery novel – all in one. It is about a young woman who enters the Imperial court as a concubine, only to embark upon a secret quest to learn poetry magic to kill the tyrannical heir to the throne. The problem is: the only spell that can kill the prince is a love poem…  This such a powerful read, the publishers say that writing is beautiful and so much is packed in to its 400 pages and they bill it as perfect for fans of She Who Became the Sun, The Priory of the Orange Tree and The Poppy War.  This is a standalone, so no prior/further reading required. Gollancz acquired rights here in the British Isles in an incredibly competitive six-way auction and it was similarly competitive in the US. This, Gollancz believe, is going to be a major, global, debut launch and they are so excited to have this as one of their 2026 releases…  The author: Shen Tao, immigrated to Canada at an early age and grew up inspired by both Chinese and Western stories. She has wanted to be a writer for as long as she can remember. The Poet Empress is her first book.

Made Things by Adrian Tchaikovsky, Tor, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-07169-2.
A whimsical fantasy tale of how the most unlikely characters may become the most heroic. Making friends has never been so important. Welcome to Fountains Parish – a cesspit of trade and crime, where ambition curls up to die and desperation grows on its cobbled streets like mould on week-old bread.  Coppelia is a street thief, a trickster, a low-level con artist. But she has something other thieves don’t…  tiny puppet-like companions: some made of wood, some of metal. They don’t entirely trust her, and she doesn’t entirely understand them, but their partnership mostly works.

Spiderlight by Adrian Tchaikovsky, Tor, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-07157-9.
The Church of Armes of the Light has battled the forces of Darkness for as long as anyone can remember. The great prophecy has foretold that the Dark Lord Darvezian will be defeated by a band of misfits led by a high priestess, armed with their wits, the blessing of the Light and an artefact stolen from the merciless Spider Queen.  Their journey will be long, hard and fraught with danger. Allies will become enemies; enemies will become allies. And the Dark Lord will be waiting, always waiting…

Alchemy and a Cup of Tea by Rebecca Thorne, Tor, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-03149-8.
Reyna and Kianthe have no trouble ruling the Queendom, battling evil alchemists and rescuing baby dragons, but can they save their town from the ravening influx of… tourists?!  All Reyna wanted was a relaxing cup of tea. She didn’t expect to be kidnapped and dropped in a hidden cell, but never mind – she can adapt.  But there’s a problem: an alchemy circle marred Reyna’s cell. What does a radical group of alchemists want with the Queendom’s newest sovereign, and why did they think they could get away with it? To make matters worse, Kianthe and Reyna’s hometown is having its own problems. Word of their bookshop – and its celebrity owners – has finally spread, and tourists are flooding into Tawney. As their friends struggle with the sudden influx, Kianthe and Reyna face a bigger conundrum than rogue alchemists: the fact that closing their business might be the only way to save their town…..

The Great Tales Of Middle-Earth Boxed Set by J. R. R. Tolkien, Harper Voyager, £90, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Illustrated box set.  Tales' of Middle-Earth: The Children of Húrin, Beren and Luthien and The Fall of Gondolin. The sixth and final instalment in a series of collectible boxed sets celebrating the literary achievement of Christopher Tolkien. This set presents hardback editions of the three 'Great Tales' of Middle-earth, printed in full colour and with new art in each, and housed in a matching slipcase decorated with stunning new artwork by the books’ artist, Alan Lee.

The Hobbit: Graphic Novel by J. R. R. Tolkien & Charles Dixon, Illustrated by David Wenzel, Estates, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Illustrated and hand painted in full colour throughout, and accompanied by the carefully abridged text of the original novel, this handsome authorised edition will introduce new generations to a magical masterpiece – and be treasured by fans of all ages, everywhere.  This new edition has been completely re-scanned from the original paintings to achieve more accurate and vibrant colours, with David Wenzel revisiting the work to provide sensitive improvements and additions to the original edition. The book includes a magnificent and completely new cover design by Wenzel himself.

The Shipwright and the Shroudweaver by Rafael Torrubia, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62367-4.
No one remembers the calamity that killed the gods and stole the names of their people. Now Shipwright and Shroudweaver are known only by their professions.  She’s a master of magical shipbuilding. He’s a maker of the gilded gods that fuel their sails, stitched from the souls of dead sailors.  When a chance to save their world calls the veterans back to shore, they decide they’ll stop at nothing to stop the sorceress Crowkisser from unleashing an ancient power that could destroy them all.

Ghosted at Christmas by Holly Whitmore, Transworld, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-99757-4.
Billed by the publisher as Emily Henry meets BBC's Ghosts in this feel-good festive romcom, perfect for fans of Ashley Poston and Tessa Bailey.  Mia’s been ghosted. Her festive spirits are at an all-time low, but at least her Christmas can’t get any worse. Or so she thought, until she discovered that her ex, Sam, is spending Christmas with her family. Now she’s looking at a whole week with the man who broke her heart and no chance of escape.  John’s a ghost. After 30 years in limbo without a soul to talk to, he’s bored to death but still can’t seem to reach the afterlife. So when Mia screams at the sight of him, he can't help but wonder why this lovelorn girl can see him. Could helping to ease her heartbreak be his ticket to passing on?

Fallen Gods by Rachel Van Dyken, Bramble, £25, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-05074-1.
The legends of the past are never truly dead and buried..  Liv Olson is a curator at one of New York’s most prestigious museums. Months ago, her brother travelled to Norway – and disappeared. So, when Liv suddenly receives an unexpected job offer, working as a curator in a tiny Norwegian town, she jumps at the chance to find him.  But the small town of Vonn is nothing like Liv expected. Shops close before dark and superstitious townsfolk refuse to look at the water. What’s worse, her new boss, Tristan, is cold, cruel – and devastatingly beautiful. And, as part of the job, she must live with him in his mansion.  Desperate to find her brother, Liv is soon plunged into a dangerous world filled with the Norse gods, giants and monsters from her research. And when she uncovers a deadly plot that promises immense suffering, she risks not only losing her heart, but her life…

The Whisper of Stars by Cristin Williams, Gollancz, £15.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62132-8.
An anarchist, an aristocrat and a rogue witch imprisoned in a prison colony on a remote island must join forces to uncover the secret woven into the mysterious labyrinths of the Solovetsky Archipelago. But they’re not the only ones searching for the island’s legendary power…

Vesselless by Cortney L. Winn, Magpie, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Nizzara has always been able to perceive spirits better than the average caster. When she enters a deadly tournament to end her betrothal, she's determined to win without succumbing to the addictive spirit magic.  Finding herself outmatched, Nizzara must face her fear of power and team up with Dagen – an enemy who is half-ghost and all charm – to survive the tournament. Dagen, the last King of Zarr, was killed by Nizzara’s father ten years ago. Now a half-ghost – able to phase between his human and spirit form – he is stuck in another realm, hunting wretched souls. When his keeper offers him a chance to reclaim his freedom in exchange for Nizzara’s soul, Dagen takes the deal.  There’s only one catch: she must freely give it to him by the tournament’s end or his own soul is forfeit.  Billed by the publisher as perfect for fans of Fourth Wing and The Serpent and the Wings of Night.

House of the Beast by Michelle Wong, Harper Voyager, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Born out of wedlock and shunned by society, Alma learned to make her peace with solitude, so long as she had her mother by her side. When her mother becomes gravely ill, Alma discovers a clue about her estranged father and writes a message begging for help.  Little does she know that she is a bastard of House Avera, one of the four noble families that serve the gods and are imbued with their powers – and her father is a vessel of the Dread Beast, the most frightening god of all, a harbinger of death. In a desperate exchange for her mother’s medicine, Alma agrees to sacrifice her left arm to the Beast in a ceremony that will bind her forever to the House and its deity.

Uncharmed by Lucy Jane Wood, Macmillan, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-04550-1.
Practically perfect, in every witch way From the Sunday Times bestselling author of Rewitched…  Get ready for autumnal bliss with Uncharmed, Lucy Jane Wood’s cosy fantasy!  Annie Wildwood is practically perfect in every witch way. Her life is a haze of pink, magic and impossibly high standards. But, when she is tasked with mentoring a troubled teenage witch with extraordinary powers, Annie’s charmed existence is quickly thrown into utter chaos

The Damned by Harper L. Woods, Transworld, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-857-50837-9.
Billed by the publisher as The Vampire Diaries meets Shadow and Bone in this steamy, dark academia fantasy romance.  Trapped.  He fell through the gate to Hell to save my life.  Beelzebub, the Lord of Gluttony, is no longer his own. He's been mine ever since he caught me singing to myself, falling prey to the magic of my song. If I can keep my distance, we can both move on.  But now, he is caught under my spell, which makes him forbidden to touch. And yet, he is the only one I can trust to get me back to Crystal Hollow.  We'll have to make it through the Nine Circles of Hell first.

The Iron Road by David Wragg, Harper Voyager, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Ree is at war. Determined to free the townships from the Guild's larcenous rule, she can’t take her eyes off victory. Not now, with the scent of blood in the air. Not for her consort, not even for her kid. Javani is ready for her own adventures. She’s no longer a child and determined to blaze her own trail, even if that means leaving Ree behind. With rebellion stirring, the past Ree's been running from and the future Javani’s striving for will collide. As tensions rise between mother and daughter, Guild and rebels – and with the fate of the Plains on the line – all that's certain is an explosive finale on the Iron Road.

 

Autumn 2025

Forthcoming Non-Fiction SF &
Popular Science Books

 

Scriptnotes by John August & Craig Mazin, Transworld, £25, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-857-50847-8.
The ultimate guide to writing a great screenplay and building a screenwriting career—from the creators of the "highly influential" (Vulture) hit podcast Scriptnotes. With decades of Hollywood experience, John August and Craig Mazin know what it takes to write a successful script for the screen. And over the past ten years, they've analysed generation-defining movies and shared their wisdom on their popular podcast Scriptnotes, inviting experts in the craft, including Mike Schur, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, Seth Rogen, and many others to discuss everything that makes a script shine.  Now, in their first book, August and Mazin draw on more than 550 hours of Scriptnotes conversations, as well as their own storied careers, to help readers begin, refine, and sell their own scripts. Part writing class, part informational interview with the best creators in the business, this essential book shares tips on:
- The Basics – including the rules of screenwriting, and when to break them
- The Craft – including how to create a compelling story with captivating protagonists, worthy antagonists, and a sound structure
- The Business – including how to pitch a script and the do's (and don’ts) of working collaboratively on a project
Perfect for screenwriters, film buffs, and anyone who enjoys behind-the-scenes stories of popular films like Die Hard and Clueless, this one-of-a-kind resource provides exclusive access to the screenwriting process – and will inspire anyone ready to pen their own successful screenplay.  Considered a "screenwriting guru" by Slate, John August has written screenplays for Charlie's Angels, Big Fish, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Frankenweenie, Aladdin, and more. He is a voting member of the Academy and a former member of the WGA Board of Directors.  Craig Mazin is the Emmy-winning creator and showrunner for the acclaimed HBO shows Chernobyl and The Last of Us. His feature credits include The Hangover Part II and III, and Identity Thief. Craig is a former member of the WGA Board of Directors.

Discordance: The Troubled History of the Hubble Constant by Jim Baggott, Oxford University Press, £25.99 / US$25.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-192-86406-2.
In 1927 Georges Lemaitre argued that our universe is expanding, a conclusion rendered more startling by the astronomical data that backed it up, presented two years later by Edwin Hubble. The speed of this expansion is governed by Hubble’s constant, and Discordance tells its troubled history.  This unpredictable and fascinating story begins with the first tentative steps to measure the distances to nearby stars and galaxies. It traces the extraordinary interplay between cosmological theory and astronomical observation which has given us the standard Big Bang theory. It was not all plain sailing, and the narrative takes us through the discovery of dark matter, the Hubble Wars of the 1970s, the invention of cosmic inflation, and other crucial scientific moments. Further satellite missions were expected to add to the clarity of our measurements. But from about 2009 onward, the results began to diverge. This is the Hubble tension and perhaps even a crisis.

Making Monsters: Behind the Screams With Hollywood’s Mad Scientists Making Monsters: Behind the Screams With Hollywood’s Mad Scientists by Howard Berger & Marshall Julius, Welbeck, £40, pbk, ISBN 978-1-802-79845-6.
Explore behind the scenes of the greatest monster movies ever made!  What makes a great movie monster? Academy Award-winning make-up effects artist Howard Berger and acclaimed journalist Marshall Julius have spoken to dozens of film industry legends to find out.  A celebration of monsters, monster movies and monster movie makers, Making Monsters delivers an illuminating, entertaining and accessible oral history of the genre, gathering an enviable array of A-list talent from make-up and digital effects legends (Tom Savini, Phil Tippet) to directors (John Carpenter, Ti West), actors (Simon Pegg, Barbara Crampton), composers (Michael Giacchino) and writers (Russell T Davies).

This is For Everyone by Tim Berners-Lee, Pan, £25, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-02367-7.
The most influential inventor of the modern world, Sir Tim Berners-Lee is a different kind of visionary. Born in the same year as Bill Gates and Steve Jobs, Berners-Lee famously shared his invention, the World Wide Web, for no commercial reward. Its widespread adoption changed everything, transforming humanity into the first digital species. Through the web, we live, work, dream and connect.  In this intimate memoir, Berners-Lee tells the story of his iconic invention, exploring how it launched a new era of creativity and collaboration while unleashing a commercial race that today imperils democracies and polarizes public debate. Filled with his characteristic optimism, technical insight and wry humour, this is a book about the power of technology – both to fuel our worst instincts and to profoundly shape our lives for the better.  As the rapid development of artificial intelligence heralds a new era of innovation, Berners-Lee provides the perfect guide to the crucial decisions ahead – and a gripping, in-the-room account of the rise of the online world. Peppered with rich anecdote and amusing reflections, This is For Everyone is an essential read for understanding our times and a bold manifesto for advancing humanity’s future.

Entropy A Very Short Introduction by James Binney, Oxford University Press, £9.99 / US$12.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-198-90148-8.
Entropy is an idea that is no less important than energy, but it is not widely understood. We are surrounded by free energy: what we value is energy that’s not too polluted with entropy. This Very Short Introduction explains how the concepts of energy and entropy were separated from one another over half a century. This book brings together the many different fields in which entropy is a key concept – I from energy transition to data science and quantum computing to black hole dynamics. It also explains how the application of entropy to black holes calls into question our current understanding of material reality.

A Short History of Nearly Everything 2.0 by Bill Bryson, Transworld, £25, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-94105-0.
The 21st century's bestselling popular science book has now been fully updated in Bill Bryson's inimitable style to reflect the huge advances in science since this book was first published in 2003.  This journey through time and space will inform a new generation of readers as well as those who read this book on first publication with a new perspective based on what we know now.  A Short History of Nearly Everything 2.0 is the result of Bill Bryson's quest to understand everything that has happened from the Big Bang to the rise of civilisation – how we got from being nothing at all to what we are today. Now fully updated to include all the latest advances in science.

George Orwell: Life and Legacy edited by Robert Colls, Oxford University Press, £14.99 / US$19.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-198-83001-6.
This book reconsiders the legacy and misuse of Orwell since his death and returns us to the original work and context of the writings. It examines Orwell’s views on women, colonialism, and WWII. And it looks at what Orwell’s experiences tell us about his changing views of political and personal issues. George Orwell is of particular SF/F not for writing the seminal 1984 and Animal Farm.

Robin Hood Maths: Take Control of the Algorithms That Run Your Life by Noah Giansiracusa, Transworld, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-911-70979-4.
Big companies are using maths to take from the poor and give to the rich. Maths professor Noah Giansiracusa shows how you can beat the system using simple hacks anyone canlearn.  In today’s data-driven world, maths is a weapon wielded by banks, insurance companies, tech firms, and government agencies. These organisations use sophisticated algorithms to calculate odds, make predictions, uncover patterns, manage risk, and optimise actions. And they treat you as another number to crunch along the way.  Robin Hood Maths explains the mathematical methods these companies and agencies use to manipulate and profit off of you. It is easy to assume these algorithms are too complex to even understand, let alone use for yourself. But maths Professor Noah Giansiracusa makes the compelling case that anyone can use these same methods, without any special training or advanced knowledge. He offers simple hacks and streamlined formulas for beating the number crunchers at their own game.  With Professor Giansiracusa as your guide, you’ll learn how to use maths to rescue your credit score and make better investments, take control of your social media, and reclaim agency over the decisions you make every day. In a society designed to take from the poor and give to the rich, maths has the potential to be a powerful democratising force. Robin Hood Maths gives you the tools you need to think for yourself, act in your own best interest, and thrive.

John Williams: A Composer’s Life by Tim Greiving, Oxford University Press, £31.99 / US$39.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-197-62088-5.
Williams wrote the memorable scores and hummable themes for a staggering number of popular touchstones across multiple generations – among them Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Jaws, E.T., Jurassic Park, and the Harry Potter series – and earned more Oscar nominations than any individual artist in the history of the motion picture Academy. He also composed dozens of concerti, fanfares, and other concert works and was a national presence as music director of the Boston Pops for more than a decade. He inspired countless children to pursue a career in the orchestra and won the respect of the classical community worldwide. Seeking to understand what drove Williams’ musical productivity and its effects on the lives of those close to him, Greiving delves deeply into the composer’s decades-long career, uncovering countless new stories and revelations. Throughout, he analyzes and describes Williams’ film scores, recalling them primarily in narrative and emotional terms rather than purely musicological ones, and in doing so emphasises one of Williams’ principle strengths: his musical storytelling.

James Cameron: Iconic Directors Series by Dan Jolin, Greenfinch, £14.99, flexiback, ISBN 978-1-529-44459-9.
artist, James Cameron has proven himself the master of his own cinematic destiny. His methods have often been controversial, but the results are undeniably impactful.  Taking in his scrappy early days, his impressive breakthrough with The Terminator, his colossal triumph with Titanic and his astonishing world-building success with Avatar, this is a thorough guide to Cameron’s filmography.

Christopher Nolan: Iconic Directors Series by Dan Jolin, Greenfinch, Price/Format/ISBN not provided.
Few filmmakers have made such a seismic impact on Hollywood during the past two decades as Christopher Nolan. Whether mind-twisting crime thrillers or vast sci-fi epics, his films are consistently huge crowd pleasers, despite his bold and complex visions never being compromised.  Featuring fresh insights from a writer who has witnessed Nolan at work first-hand, this is the definitive guide to the most significant British director since Hitchcock.

The Animation Atlas: The Ghibliotheque Guide to the World of Animated Film by Michael Leader & Jake Cunningham, Welbeck, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-42729-1.
From the duo behind the Ghibliotheque podcast and their bestselling books comes this whistle-stop tour through animated film history. A cartography of cartoons, The Animation Atlas will take in everything from titans of animation from Disney, Pixar and Studio Ghibli to pioneers, innovators and rising stars from the wider world of cinema.  A truly global history of animation - Each of the 30 chapters sets down in a different country to focus on local talent that has made a global impact on the form, from Spain to South Africa and China to Chile.  Box office hits and hidden gems - Features a selection of films, from the stop-motion wizardry of Laika Studios (Coraline), the claymation classics of Aardman Animations (Wallace and Gromit), and breakout Irish dreamweavers Cartoon Saloon (Wolfwalkers), to the works of revered artists such as Lotte Reiniger (The Adventures of Prince Achmed), Jan Svankmajer (Alice) and Hayao Miyazaki (Spirited Away).  Dozens of illustrations - Includes more than 150 photographs, artworks and stills.

No Time to Spare by Ursula K. Le Guin, Weidenfeld & Nicolson, £12.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-399-63166-2.
The collected best of acclaimed author Ursula K. Le Guin’s blog writing Ursula K. Le Guin took readers to imaginary worlds for decades. In the last great frontier of life – old age – she explored a new literary territory: the blog, a forum where she shone. In 2010, at the age of 81, the acclaimed novelist started writing a blog. The collected best of that blog, No Time to Spare, presents perfectly crystallised dispatches on what mattered to her late in life, her concerns with the world, and her wonder at it.

Positive Tipping Points: How to Fix the Climate Crisis by Tim Lenton, Oxford University Press, £20 / US$25.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-198887578-9.
There are a number of tipping points in the Earth system such as melting Arctic ice reduces reflective white ice and exposes absorptive water and rock, or melting permafrost releases methane which is a potent greenhouse gas that further encourages warming and more permafrost melt.  This book identifies the positive tipping points that can help us avoid the worst from damaging tipping points. It takes the reader on a journey through understanding how tipping points happen, showing how tipping points have transformed human societies in the past, and facing up to the profound risks that climate tipping points pose to us all now!

Kew: The Botanical Bar – 50 Intoxicating Ingredients & Bespoke Cocktails by Jenny Linford, Mary Clark and Kew, Welbeck, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-42225-8.
The Botanical Bar is your invitation to the eclectic and aromatic world of botanical cocktails.  An intoxicating collection of 50 fragrant, floral, fruity and herbal ingredients and 50 bespoke cocktail recipes, The Botanical Bar explores the fascinating stories and science behind the elements of our favourite drinks.  A unique blend of stylish shoot photography and Kew’s signature botanical illustrations will be brought together to create a gift package that will appeal across plant and drinks audiences.

A History of Booksellers and the Bookshop by Jean-Yves Mollier, Mountain Leopard Press, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-914-49551-9.
An exploration of the role of the bookseller through the ages.  Across the world and from antiquity to the present day, men and women have enabled authors to disseminate their ideas and knowledge, helping readers to become enriched by their words. Over the centuries, a profession was invented - the bookseller - a role forever renewing to adapt to an ever-changing world.  It is this history of booksellers and bookstores that is traced here. Historian Jean-Yves Mollier guides us through the mysteries of a vital cultural industry that has been at the crossroads between the world of ideas and that of the economy. It is a homage to all booksellers and a book for all book lovers that investigates the twists and turns through time that have led the book into the hands of its reader.

Far Above the World: The Time and Space of David Bowie by Paul Morley, Headline, £25, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-472-28947-6.
A celebration of David Bowie’s extraordinary life and career through key episodes in his creative journey.  In the ten years since the death of David Bowie in 2016 there has been no loss of interest in and fascination with his life, music and driven, complex personality. He is definitely one musician, one performer, destined not to be forgotten. The significant grief and sadness that greeted Bowie’s death has evolved into a deeper, enduring love for his music, style, wit, artistic curiosity, sexual energy, flamboyant outsider spirit and insatiable, provocative appetite for life.  Far Above the World will document one of the UK’s greatest creative artists, through the spectacularly colourful and vibrant journey of a man who constantly reinvented himself and his music. Bowie lived in the future, using the pop song to chronicle overwhelming and dangerous times, searching for the light, and creating a communication channel between post-war 20th century times and where(ever) we are now. This anniversary book will place him in the now and next, as much as is past, and argue that his songs, and his messages, reflections and warnings become ever more relevant and compelling as time passes.

The Atlas of Deadly Plants: Botanical tales of the world’s most intoxicating, poisonous and dangerous specimens by Jane Perrone, Greenfinch, £30, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-44250-2.
An illustrated world tour of the 50 most poisonous plants and fungi on the planet.  Across cultures and throughout history, humans have harnessed the toxic properties of plants and fungi – from creating lethal poisons and powerful medicines, to utilizing them for spiritual and ritualistic purposes.  This book explores the stories of 50 of the most deadly plants and fungi from across the world, illuminating their socio-cultural impact, as well as their effects on the human body.  From deadly nightshade to peyote, heartbreak grass to the ordeal bean – each of these poisonous specimens has a curious tale to tell. Illustrator Alice Smith has created bespoke artwork for each plant filled with symbolism to highlight each plant’s scientific and historic significance alongside more than 80 botanical illustrations from the 18th- and 19th-century.

Tim Burton: Iconic Directors Series by Dan Jolin, Greenfinch, £14.99, flexiback, ISBN 978-1-529-44716-3.
Dive into the whimsical, surreal and often macabre world of one of cinema’s most unique visionaries. From his early days making home videos to earning cult-classic status, Tim Burton’s trajectory in film is nothing short of extraordinary.  In this book, Olly Richards explores the director’s peculiar yet brilliant filmography and pairs each of his best-known works with behind-the-scenes factoids and stills.  Fall down the rabbit hole and celebrate one of history’s most iconic directors.

Why Nobody Understands Quantum Physics: And Everyone Needs to Know Something About It by Frank Verstraete & Céline Broeckaert, Pan, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-06584-4.
Quantum physics is the cornerstone of our world, underpinning nearly every piece of modern technology from MRI scanners to your mobile phone. Yet, at the same time, it’s one of the hardest subjects for ordinary mortals to grasp. In Why Nobody Understands Quantum Physics, a husband-and-wife duo demystify this essential branch of science. He, one of the world’s leading physicists, peels back layers of the quantum world with unparalleled insights into the latest research. She, a writer, puts these scientific revelations into everyday language with wit and charm. Together, they tackle the mysteries that have baffled minds since the dawn of the quantum age. From the greenness of grass to the solidity of matter, they unravel the reasons the universe behaves in the weird ways it does – and just why it is so important to understand them…  Given the recent Nature survey that demonstrates that a century on physicists cannot agree as to how and why quantum mechanics works, if the authors manage to pull off their book's title then it will be no mean feat…

The Book of Kells: Unlocking the Enigma by Victoria Whitworth, Head of Zeus, £35, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-788-54180-0.
The Book of Kells is a mystery. It is distinct from all copies of the gospels from the early Middle Ages, not only in the quality and amount of its decoration but also in the peculiarities of the ordering of its contents, the oddness of its apparatus, the appearance of the script, the interplay of text and ornament, and the erratic forms of its Latin. Scholars cannot agree on the number of scribes and artists involved; or establish the purpose of the Book; or decide whether its oddities are the result of incompetence or carelessness, and how those oddities relate to the minutely careful and deeply meaningful art.

 

Autumn 2025

General Science News

 

The shortlist fo the 2025 Royal Society Trivedi Science Book Prize has been released.  Shortlisted were:
  - Ends of the Earth: Journeys to the Polar Regions in Search of Life, the Cosmos, and our Future by Neil Shubin
  - Music as Medicine: How We Can Harness Its Therapeutic Power by Daniel Levitin
  - Our Brains, Our Selves: What a Neurologist’s Patients Taught Him About the Brain by Masud Husain
  - The Forbidden Garden of Leningrad: A True Story of Science and Sacrifice in a City under Siege by Simon Parkin
  - Vanished: An Unnatural History of Extinction by Sadiah Qureshi
  - Your Life is Manufactured: How We Make Things, Why It Matters and How We Can Do It Better by Tim Minshall.
          The winner of this year’s Prize will be revealed at a ceremony at the Royal Society on 1st October, where he or she will be presented with a cheque for £25,000 (US$32,500). Each of the five shortlisted authors will receive a cheque for £2,500.

The President Trump administration continues to dismantle US science with cuts to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).  Nearly 800 research projects have been cut along with US$2.3 billion (£1.9bn) of funding from an annual budget of US$47 billion (£38.5bn).  AIDS related research gets the biggest hit, closely followed by trans-related research. CoVID and climate change health impacts research are also hit. With the exception of the Trump-voting N. Carolina, the biggest States hit by the cuts are the Harris-voting Washington, Maine and New York.  ++++ There is a raft of other Trump science policy to report but it is too depressing. Suffice to say that much US science will likely take a decade or more to restore. Meanwhile Canada, Britain, Europe and Australasia are gaining some former US scientists. Other US scientists are going into industry either within the US or elsewhere and they are unlikely to return to academia.

Science conferences are abandoning the US and US conferences are moving elsewhere.  This development is attributed to US President Trump's border policy and anti-science policies.  International Society for Research on Aggression (ISRA), the International Conference on Comparative Cognition, Northwest Cognition & Memory (NOWCAM), have relocated to Canada. Other US meetings have been postponed, or cancelled altogether. The International Association of Cognitive Behavioural Therapy has cancelled its event as has the International X-ray Absorption Society and also the Texas Department of State Health Services. The 2026 Cities on Volcanoes has been postponed.  Others are offering a virtual option allowing foreigners the chance to hear presentations, but virtual attendance curtails personal networking. The 50th annual meeting of the Society for Social Studies of Science will be a hybrid event.  It remains to be seen how many major science conferences will be held in the US next year (2026) compared to last year.  (See  Naddaf, M. (2025) Scientific conferences are leaving the us amid border fears. Nature, vol. 642, p16-7.)

The most wealthiest cause disproportionately more climate change extremes than the average person.  A small groups of researchers based at the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis, in Laxenburg, Austria, has shown that greenhouse gas emissions from consumption and investments attributable to the wealthiest in the global population have disproportionately influenced present-day climate change extremes.  It is already known that the wealthiest 10% of the global population accounted for nearly half of global emissions in 2019 through private consumption and investments, whereas the poorest 50% accounted for only one-tenth of global emissions.  However, this is average climate change. How do greenhouse emission from production and consumption of goods affect climate extremes: severe heatwaves, droughts and flooding events?  For extreme events, the top 10% most wealthy contributed 7 times the average to increases in monthly 1-in-100-year heat extremes. For the top 1% most wealthy, they contributed to 26 times the average, heat extreme events.

Over half the World's population born in 2020 will be exposed to unprecedented climate events over their lifetime!  A European and Canadian team have found that exposure to extreme climate events heatwaves, crop failures, river floods, droughts, wildfires and tropical cyclones will at least double from 1960 to 2020 under current mitigation policies aligned with a global warming pathway reaching 2.7°Cabove pre-industrial temperatures by 2100.  Under a least-warming1.5°C pathway, 52% of people born in 2020 will experience unprecedented lifetime exposure to heatwaves. If global warming reaches 3.5°C by 2100, this fraction rises to 92% for heatwaves, 29% for crop failures and 14% for river floods.  Their projections also indicate that those in poorer nations will be more adversely affected.  (See  Grant, L. et al. (2025) Global emergence of unprecedented lifetime exposure to climate extremes. Nature, vol. 641, p374-379.)

Warming accelerates global drought severity.  British and US-based researchers looked high-resolution global drought datasets for 1901–2022.  Warmer air can hold more water and so creates extra evaporative demand compared to air that has not been warmed.  The researchers found an increasing trend in drought severity worldwide.  Their findings suggest that atmospheric evaporative demand (AED) has increased drought severity by an average of 40% globally.  Not only are typically dry regions becoming drier but also wet areas are experiencing drying trends! (Some previous indications were that some wet areas could become wetter due to the air holding more water but the over all picture was unclear.)  During the past 5 years (2018–2022), the areas in drought have expanded by 74% on average compared with 1981–2017, with AED contributing to 58% of this increase.  The year 2022 was record-breaking, with 30% of the global land area affected by moderate and extreme droughts.  (See  Gebrechorkos, S. H., et al. (2025) Warming accelerates global drought severity. Nature, vol. 642, p628-635.)  ++++ See also the below item on climate change and global agriculture in the natural science section.

Explosive volcanoes can act as carbon sinks, not sources!  Volcanoes are a net source of carbon, injecting carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, right?  Well, no, new research reveals. In some cases some explosive volcanoes might be a net sink of carbon.  Following eruptions, vegetation eventually grows on fresh ash fields. Subsequent eruptions then can bury the vegetation and its associated carbon. With repeated eruptions, this carbon burial can continue.  A team of four researchers based in Belgium and Switzerland looked at two eruptions in the Atacazo-Ninahuilca Volcanic Complex, located in the Western Cordillera of Ecuador, 10 km southwest of Quito. The researchers estimate that applied to Ecuador alone, at least 1.1 Pg C (petagrams of carbon) has been stored in volcanic soils repeatedly affected by ash deposition during the Holocene (the past ten thousand years or so). This burial exceed the amount of carbon dioxide vented from the volcanoes so making them a net carbon sink and not a source. It should though be noted that not all volcanoes behave this way.  (See  Delmelle, P., et al. (2025) Explosive volcanic eruptions can act as carbon sinks. Nature Communications, vol. 16, 4306.)

 

Autumn 2025

Natural Science News

 

Scrumping key to the evolution of apes indulging in alcohol.  Biologists have analysed and reviewed research on alcohol use in apes.  Already research has been done on what different species of ape eat and, separately, where they spend their time. The reviewers have now brought these two data sets together to look at apes eating fruit found on the ground.  Such fruit are likely to be in the process of decay with yeast fermenting to produce alcohol. Eating such fallen fruit on the ground the researchers call 'scrumping'.  Whereas the orangutan does not scrump, Gorrillas, chimpanzees and humans do. These species branched off from oranuntans nearly 20 million years ago.  The branch with other apes and humans subsequently saw an A294V mutation in the ADH7 (also referred to as ADH4 ) gene, the gene that encodes the alcohol dehydrogenase class IV (ADH4) enzyme, took place before 10 million years ago and allows the animal to metabolise alcohol.  Scrumping, they contemplate, with an altered ADH4 may have given African apes access to fruit other apes ignore and so confer an evolutionary advantage.  (See  Dominy, N. J., et al (2025) Fermented fruits: scrumping, sharing, and the origin of feasting. Bioscience, Pre-print.)  ++++ Related news previously covered elsewhere on this site includes:
  - Humans made booze 13,000 years ago
  - Barley beer was made 5,000 years ago
  - Alcohol good and bad dementia risk
  - No safe alcohol limit
  - Bronze Age drug use
  - Domestication of canηabis elucidated
  - Chocolate eaten over 5,000 years ago

Ancient genomes reveal that human disease from animal exploded 6,500 years ago.  An international collaboration of European biologists have analysed the genomes of 1,313 ancient humans covering 37,000 years of Eurasian history. They found nucleic acid sequences related to diseases from animals were only detected from around 6,500 years ago, peaking roughly 5,000 years ago, coinciding with the widespread domestication of livestock.  (See  Sikora, M. et al (2025) The spatiotemporal distribution of human pathogens in ancient Eurasia. Nature, vol. 643, p1,011-1,019.)

Bed bugs may have been the first urban pest, whose populations exploded nearly 10,000 years ago?  US researchers looked at the genomes of two species of bed bug: one is associated with bats and the other with humans. They then coupled with demographic modelling. Mutations in genomes occur with time and population size. The bat bed bug species served as a sort of control: there have been bats for millions of years, but not human cities.  Using the difference between the two species, the researchers inferred that the human bed bug population exploded since 10,000 years ago and the researchers put this down to the rise of densely populated human settlements in which bed bugs could thrive and spread.  However the bat bed-bug population has seen continual decline over 40,000 years. This the researchers put down to the last glacial maximum and the rise of humans displacing bats in the current interglacial.  (See  Miles, L. S. et al. (2025) Were bed bugs the first urban pest insect? Genome-wide patterns of bed bug demography mirror global human expansion. Biology Letters, vol. 21, 20250061.)

Arabia was once wet and this facilitated early humans to leave Africa.  Stalagmites in caves form when there is ground-water dripping into caves, and gypsum in stalagmites indicates arid periods without surface vegetation.  Meanwhile uranium-lead isotopes help date sections of stalagmites.  The present-day dry Arabia conditions would have hindered humans using Arabia as an escape route out of Africa but a wet Arabia would have enabled it to be a corridor for human escape into Asia.  The international collaboration of largely European-based researchers have found that there were at least four major wet periods in Arabia over the past seven million years: 7 million years ago (mya), 4–3 mya, 2 mya and 1 mya.  The one 4-3 mya is of particular interest in terms of human migration, especially as this coincides with a time when it is known that the Sahara was wet.  This time also saw the pre-human Australopithecus outside of Africa.  A wet period a million years ago would have helped modern humans leave Africa.  (See  Markowska, M. et al (2025) Recurrent humid phases in Arabia over the past 8 million years. Nature, vol. 640, p954-962.)

There was extensive agriculture 600 years before Europeans in the Great Lakes area.  With coverage in the latest issue of the journal Science, is news of new archaeology that has discovered an intricate system of fields made up of long, low ridges covering an area of nearly 100 hectares. Despite poor soil conditions, indigenous growers used innovative techniques to grow large crops of corn, beans, and squash. Indigenous farmers used compost and likely gathered rich soil from nearby wetlands to improve the land’s fertility. Radiocarbon dates from charcoal showed these activities took place between 1000 and 1600BC. This farming took place during the Mississippian culture, which between 600 and 1400BC, produced the only pre-Columbian urban areas north of the Rio Grande. Although its heartland was around Cahokia, in today’s East St. Louis, Illinois, its influence reached at least as far as Aztalan, a large Mississippi-style settlement 300 kilometres south of Sixty Islands in today’s southern Wisconsin.  (See  McLeester, M. et al. (2025) Archaeological evidence of intensive indigenous farming in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, USA. Science, vol. 388, p 1082-1085>)

Global food production will likely decline with global warming, even allowing for agricultural adaptation!  US researchers looked at data on six staple crops spanning 12,658 regions, capturing two-thirds of global crop calories.  They estimate that global production declines 5.5 × 1014 kcal annually per 1°C global mean surface temperature rise.  On a per person basis, this is equivalent to 4.4% of recommended calorie consumption per 1°C rise. They project that agricultural adaptation to climate (switching crops and cultivars, irrigation and so forth) and income will growth (more money can be spent tending crops) will alleviate 23% of global losses in 2050 and 34% at the end of the century.  This still leaves well over half of the agricultural losses taking place.  Also remember that the world is expected to warm by over 4°C above mid-20 century levels by 2100 under near business-as-usual scenarios (which we are currently on) and so we can expect well over 17% of global calorie loss per person before adaptation by the end of the century.  Substantial residual losses remain, after adaptation is accounted for, for all staples except rice.  The researchers expect substantial losses to modern-day breadbaskets.  Their results suggest a scale of innovation, cropland expansion (but we have already taken over much of the wild spaces for agriculture) and further adaptation will be necessary to ensure food security in a changing climate.  Maize soybean, wheat and sorghum losses will be notable in the eastern half of the US, south-eastern South America, southern Europe and East Asia. There will be gains in soya bean and maize crops in Canada and northern Europe. East Asia will benefit from better conditions for rice.  (See  Hultgren, A., et al. (2025) Impacts of climate change on global agriculture accounting for adaptation. Nature, vol. 642, p644-652.)  ++++ Also see the item earlier in the general science section on the global trends in drought with climate change.

Bird populations in the US are in decline.  Biologists used data from the public contributing observations to the eBird project over 14 years and looking at 495 species.  75% of species were declining, and 97% of species showed separate areas of significantly increasing and decreasing populations. The biologists The authors speculate that individuals in supportive locations of formerly higher populations, might be adapted to the plentiful resources there and so expecting an easy life are susceptible to environmental changes, such as climate change and pollution.  (See  Johnston, A. et al (2025) North American bird declines are greatest where species are most abundant. Science, vol. 388, p532-537.)

Microplastics are entering plants including food crops!  Microplastic particles that are smaller than a thousand nanometres are entering plants through their leaves researchers in China have found.  Plants can absorb plastic particles directly from the air. Particles in the air can enter leaves through various pathways and this is happening with microplastic particles. From the leaves, the particles can migrate around the plant. The researchers found that that the concentrations of the microplastics polyethylene terephthalate and polystyrene were 10–100 times higher in open-air planted vegetables than in greenhouse-grown vegetables.  (See  Li, Y. et al. (2025) Leaf absorption contributes to accumulation of microplastics in plants. Nature, vol. 641, p666-673.)

Marine plastics – the most comprehensive global survey has been conducted to date!  An international team has, over the decade to 2024, collected samples from 1,885 points.  They found that mid-gyre (circular ocean currents) plastic particles are concentrated in the top 100 metre and predominantly consist of larger particles.  Worryingly, microplastics are concentrated at greater depths and constitute up to 5% of solid carbon particles at 2 kilometres depth.  The survey yet again reveals how ubiquitous is plastic pollution.  The researchers also note that there is a lack of standardisation in the way plastic pollution marine surveys are conducted.  (See  Zhao, S., et al (2025) The distribution of subsurface microplastics in the ocean. Nature, vol. 641, p51-61.)

Plastics have been found in the human reproductive system.  A Spanish study of 25 women and 18 men undergoing fertility diagnostics found a range of microplastics present (plastic particles smaller than 5 mm).  This study demonstrates the presence of microplastics in both male and female reproductive systems.  (See  Gomez-Sanchez, E. et al (2025) Unveiling the hidden danger: detection and characterisation of microplastics in human follicular and seminal fluids. 41st Annual Meeting of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology. Paris, France.)

 

…And finally this section, the season's SARS-CoV-2 / CoVID-19 science primary research and news roundup.

CoVID-19 ages the brain.  The brains of healthy people aged faster during the CoVID-19 pandemic than did the brains of people analysed before the pandemic began, a study of almost 1,000 suggests.  Researchers looked at brain scans collected from 15,334 healthy adults with an average age of 63 in the UK Biobank (UKBB) study. They then looked at 996 healthy participants with two magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans: either both collected before the pandemic (Control groups), or one before and one after the pandemic onset. Their results indicate that even with initially matched brain age gaps (predicted brain age vs. chronological age) and matched for a range of health markers, the pandemic significantly accelerates brain ageing. The Pandemic group have on average 5.5-month older brains.  Accelerated brain ageing is more pronounced in males and those from deprived socio-demographic backgrounds and these deviations exist regardless of SARS-CoV-2 infection which means that the psychological effects of lock-down especially among socially disadvantaged were a likely factor in addition to the virus itself.  (See  Mohammadi-Nejad, A. R., et al. (2025) Accelerated brain ageing during the CoVID-19 pandemic. Nature Communications, vol. 16, 6,411.)

The world's first pandemic agreement has been made, but the USA is not involved!  The World Health Organisation mediated agreement aims to seek measures to prevent, prepare for and respond to pandemics.  The treaty aims to facilitate rapid knowledge transfer between countries on pathogen disease genomes.  The loss of US involvement does weaken the agreement's efficacy but it has brought other nations closer together.

Avian flu is spreading in the US cattle herd.  H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4b genotype B3.13 influenza A virus was confirmed in milk with limited detections in nasal swabs.  The outbreak appears to come from a single species crossover event from birds in 2023.  Related viruses have also spread into other farm animals and poultry.  (See  Nguyen, T-Q., et al. (2025) Emergence and interstate spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza A(H5N1) in dairy cattle in the United States. Science, vol. 388, eadq0900.)  ++++ Related news previously covered elsewhere on this site include:
  –; H5N1 avian flu is being spread by apparently healthy cattle in the US
  –Avian flu virus expunged from US milk, but still in US cows
  – Chickens resistant to avian influenza have been created by gene editing
  – Human susceptibility to H5N1 bird flu is caused by just a single mutation

Related SARS-CoV-2 / CoVID-19 news, previously covered elsewhere on this site, has been listed here on previous seasonal news pages prior to 2023.  However, this has become quite a lengthy list of links and so we stopped providing this listing in the news pages and also, with the vaccines for many in the developed and middle-income nations, the worst of the pandemic is over.  Instead you can find this lengthy list of links at the end of our initial SARS-CoV-2 briefing here.  It neatly charts over time the key research conducted throughout the pandemic.

 

And finally… A short natural science YouTube video

How the dinosaur extinction gave us fruit.  One of the most surprising effects of the cascade of changes that played out in the wake of dinosaur extinction may have been the evolution of a world absolutely teeming with fruit.  And with all that fruit, came a lot of fruit eaters.  You can see the 12-minute video here.

 

Autumn 2025

Astronomy & Space Science News

 

The first female Astronomer Royal has been appointed: Michele Dougherty CBE, FRS, FIoP.  She is leading uncrewed exploratory missions to Saturn and Jupiter, and is principal investigator for J-MAG – a magnetometer aboard the European Space Agency's Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer.  The post of Astronomer Royal was established 350 years ago by King Charles II and is a senior post in the Royal Households of the United Kingdom.  Previous Astronomers Royal include: Edmond Halley (of Halley's Comet fame); and John Flamsteed (discoverer of Uranus).  The post is referenced in H. G. Wells' The War of the Worlds and in Fred Hoyle's The Black Cloud.

The Universe may have begun with big crunch and a rebound inside a black hole!  In a new paper, published in Physical Review D, Portsmouth University based physicists propose that the Big Bang was not the start of everything, but rather the outcome of a gravitational crunch or collapse that formed a very massive black hole that was followed by a bounce inside it.  The standard model of cosmology works well – but only by introducing new ingredients such as cosmic inflation.  Meanwhile, the most basic questions remain open: where did everything come from? Why did it begin this way? And why is the universe so flat, smooth, and large?  The new model, instead of starting with an expanding universe and trying to trace back how it began, it considers what happens when an overly dense collection of matter collapses under gravity.  Their idea proposes that gravitational collapse does not have to end in a singularity. They find an exact analytical solution – a mathematical result with no approximations. Their maths show that as we approach the potential singularity, the size of the universe changes as a (hyperbolic) function of cosmic time. The quantum exclusion principle prevents a singularity forming but instead the collapse halts and reverses. The bounce is not only possible – they say – it’s inevitable under the right conditions.  One of the strengths of this model is that it makes testable predictions. It predicts a small but non-zero amount of positive spatial curvature – meaning the universe is not exactly flat.  (See  Gaztanaga, E. et al. (2025) Gravitational bounce from the quantum exclusion principle. Physics Review D, vol. 111, 103537.)

A 'barred' galaxy unexpectedly found in the early Universe!  Our Galaxy is not just a spiral galaxy but one with a thick bar of stars across its centre with the spiral arms coming off each of the bar's ends.  Such bars are thought to form later in a galaxy's development.  In 2024, a James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) study found that spiral galaxies were more common when the Universe was only 3 billion years old than had been thought – much earlier than had been previously thought with data from the Hubble Space Telescope.  Further, spiral galaxies might have existed one billion years after the Big Bang, less than 10% of the Universe’s total age.  Now, we know that the first galaxies existed 250 – 350 million years after the Big Bang but these were very different galaxies to spirals and barred spirals today.  Galaxy central bars today feed huge black holes in their galaxies' centres, just as happens in our Galaxy today.  A new study using data from the JSWT and the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) in northern Chile has now found a large-scale bar in a galaxy from when the Universe was only 2.6 billion years old, about 20% of the Universe’s current age!  It too seems to be sending gas and interstellar dust into its centre.  All of which begs the question that if barred galaxies have been with us for a while, could they also have exoplanets as does our galaxy today?  And if so, what of the prospects for life earlier in the Universe's history?  (See  Huang, S., et al. (2025) Large gas inflow driven by a matured galactic bar in the early Universe. Nature, vol. 641, p861-865.)

The Andromeda galaxy may miss our Milky way galaxy!  A small team of western European astronomer has looked at the latest data from the Gaia and Hubble space telescopes.  It is commonly thought that the Andromeda galaxy will collide, and eventually merge, with our Milky Way galaxy in around five billion years time.  This latest research takes into account the masses of the satellite galaxies to our own – such as the Large Magellanic Cloud – and this makes the odds of a collision with Andromeda less likely.  (See  Sawala, T. et al. (2025) No certainty of a Milky Way–Andromeda collision. Nature Astronomy.)

Super-Earths and exo-Neptunes are common.  A survey using micro-lensing has revealed that super-Earths and exo-Neptunes are common in Jupiter-like orbits. There are round 0.35 super-Earth planets per star. This builds on separate work that suggests that super-Earths are common in closer orbits about their star.  (See  Zang et al (2025) Microlensing events indicate that super-Earth exoplanets are common in Jupiter-like orbits. Science, vol. 388, p400-404.)

A nearby exo-planet has been directly observed.  The existence of most exoplanets is inferred from its host star's wobble as the planet orbits, or the host star dimming as the planet passes in front of it. However, a few exoplanets have been directly observed and once a system has been found with two exoplanets directly observed: we have now directly observed well over a score of exoplanets.  Research news comes from astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope's (JWST) Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI). They have pictured an exoplanet about the star Alpha Centauri 4.4 light years from Earth.  Alpha Centauri is a similar type of star as our Sun.  The exoplanet appears to be a small gas giant.  There is a remote possibility that if this gas giant has a very large moon then it might be habitable as the gas giant is in the star's habitable zone.  This exoplanet had been previously detected but direct observation was lost, it is presumed due to glare from its host star. However, recent positioning in its orbit allowed the current new observation to be made.  (See the pre-print  Sanghi, A., et al, (2025) Worlds Next Door: A Candidate Giant Planet Imaged in the Habitable Zone of α Cen A. II. Binary Star Modeling, Planet and Exozodi Search, and Sensitivity Analysis.)  ++++  Exoplanet related news previously covered elsewhere on this site includes:
  – Youngest exoplanet found… and why it is important
  – One in a dozen stars may have ingested planets!
  – The first tidally-locked planet may have been found
  – 85 exoplanet candidates cool enough for liquid water
  – Two habitable zone, near Earth-sized, planets found… Almost!
  – The first transit detection of methane in an exo-planet atmosphere
  – Move over stars' habitable zones – Photosynthetic zones are the thing
  – A temperate exo-Earth has been detected!
  – A super-Earth may be a super-sauna
  – Exo-planet TRAPPIST-1c Earth-sized planet has no atmosphere
  – Exo-planet TRAPPIST-1b Earth-sized planet has no atmosphere
  – A single star has three super-Earths – and two rare super-Mercuries
  – There could be watery planets around red dwarf stars
  –First ever image of a multi-planet system around a Sun-like star captured
  – Giant planet pictured orbiting far from a twin star system
  – The first exo-planet has possibly been detected outside of our Galaxy
  – How many alien worlds could detect our small rocky plant, the Earth?
  – A hot Jupiter's atmosphere reveals cooler origins
  – Another planet survives red giant death phase of a star
  – How many Solar system type planetary systems are there in our spiral arm? We may soon be finding out
  – Quiet star holds out prospect for life near Earth
  – European Space Agency's CHEOPS launched to study exoplanets
  – NASA's TESS finds exoplanet in habitable zone
  – NASA's TESS finds its first planet orbiting two suns
  – Two more twin sun planetary systems found
  – Rocky planets with the composition similar to Earth and Mars are common in the Galaxy a new type of analysis reveals
  – Water detected on an exo-planet large analogue of Earth
  – 2019 and the number of exoplanets discovered tops 4,000!
  – A new technique probes atmosphere of exoplanet
  – European satellite observatory mission to study exoplanet atmospheres
  – The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) to launch
  – Seven near Earth-sized planets found in one system
  – Most Earth-like planets may be water worlds
  – Earth's fate glimpsed
  – An Earth-like exo-planet has been detected
  – Exoplanet reflected light elucidated
  – Kepler has now detected over 1,000 exoplanets and one could be an Earth twin
  - and Earth-sized planet in the habitable zone of a cool star.
  – Winston Churchill wrote about the possibility of alien life: documents found

Third interstellar visitor enters the Solar system.  The first was 1I-'Oumuamua in 2017 and thought to be a comet (subsequently detail was added to the theory and it could have been Kuiper fragment): our Duncan Lunan looked at speculative and even SFnal ideas).  The second was Borisov in 2019.  This third one has the designation 3I-ATLAS as it is the third interstellar visitor, and ATLAS tied to the detector kit, ATLAS (run by the University of Hawaii but based in Chile).  It comes the direction of Sagittarius and is on a hyperbolic orbit about the Sun.  'Oumuamua was about 150 metres across and Borisov about half a kilometre wide, but is bright despite being far away.  3I-ATLAS therefore seems to be large at three kilometres across.  It will come closest to the Sun on 30th October 2025, just inside the orbit of Mars, 1.4AU away (1AU being the Earth-Sun distance).  ++++  See also, in the Science & SF Interface section, the below link to the video is 3I-ATLAS alien technology?

Genetic acid analogue survivable in 98% concentrated sulphuric acid.  The clouds of Venus contain sulphuric acid but could DNA survive?  New research on an analogue of nucleic acid (such as like DNA) shows limited degradation over a month in highly concentrated sulphuric acid.  A small collaboration of US, Dutch, British and Polish based biochemists has looked at peptide nucleic acid (PNA). PNA does not occur naturally today but has been hypothesised as providing a precursor genetic code to DNA (and PNA is used today in biomedical diagnostics). The researchers have found that if kept well below 8O°C it can largely survive for nearly a month in 98% (w/w) sulphuric acid at around 25°C.  The researchers conclude that that concentrated sulphuric acid can sustain a diverse range of organic chemistry that might be the basis of a form of life different from Earth’s.  (See  Petkowski, J. J., et al. (2025) Astrobiological implications of the stability and reactivity of peptide nucleic acid (PNA) in concentrated sulfuric acid. Science Advances, 11, eadr0006.) However, it needs to be born in mind that atmospheric circulation would most likely take sulphuric acid droplets on Venus into areas far hotter than 80°C.

Mars could have had equatorial lakes as recently as 2 billion years ago.  Mars is thought to have had a northern ocean and a near equatorial sea as well as numerous lakes in craters some 4.1 to 3.7 billion years ago and after that became a dry desert world.  Recent research, by N. American based planetary scientists who have modelled Mars, suggests that equatorial crater lakes could have existed with liquid water as recently as 2.0 or even 1.5 billion years ago.  These lakes would have come and gone due to variations in Mars' angle of tilt.  (See  Kite, E. S,. et al, (2025) Carbonate formation and fluctuating habitability on Mars. Nature, vol. 643, p60-66.)

Mars could have substantial sub-surface water.!  Liquid water was abundant on Mars billions of years ago during the Noachian and Hesperian periods but vanished as the planet transitioned into the cold, dry environment we see today.  It is hypothesised that much of this water was either lost to space or stored in the crust. However, the extent of the water reservoir within the crust is unknown due to a lack of observational evidence.  Researchers have now used the the InSight mission (Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport) to see the shocks from Marsquakes and meteor impacts.  The shock waves travel at different speeds through different geological strata.  The data suggests a prominent low-velocity layer with its lower boundary at a depth of 8 km.  This aligns well with previously reported values of 8–10 km and fractures in the geology due to numerous meteor impacts over the ages.  The total volume of water could be as much as 520–780 metres of global equivalent layer (GEL): that is if the water were spread equally across a hypothetical smooth Mars it would have a depth of 520–780 m.  (See  Sun, W., et al. (2025) Seismic evidence of liquid water at the base of Mars’ upper crust. National Science Review. vol. 12, nwaf166.)

There is evidence for a volcano just outside Mars' Jezero crater.  Three researchers based at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, USA, have assessed the idea that there is a volcano just outside Mars' Jezero crater's south-eastern rim: from orbit it superficially looks like an impact crater.
          Jezero crater is where the Perseverance rover is currently exploring the edge of a former river delta flowing into the crater's north-western edge. The reason Jezero crater was chosen is that the rocks there may show signs of former life on Mars.  All well and good, but a couple of years ago it was suggested that another crater just off Jezero's south-eastern edge and indeed back in 2018 orbiter data mapped the area and the resulting 3-D model does look like it is a volcano and it is called Jezero Mons. Now, using NASA’s Mars Odyssey orbiter data, the researchers have tried to elucidate the geology of the area and their conclusions go along with the idea that it is a volcano and that its ash has spilled into the crater.
          Looking beyond this paper, this conclusion is important as to the question of life on Mars. One of the two likely theories as to the origin of life is that it began in terrestrial thermal springs.  We already know that Jezero was a palaeolake with water billions of years ago. If there was a volcano that subsequently formed just outside Jezero south-eastern edge, then it is likely that earlier still there was geothermal activity in the area, hence geothermal springs. Here, the implications for life, even if speculative, are tantalising….  (See the open access paper  Cuevas-Quinones, S. C. et al (2025) Evidence for a composite volcano on the rim of Jezero crater on Mars. Nature: Communications Earth & Environment, vol. 6, 340.)
          ++++  Related news previously covered elsewhere on this site includes:
  – NASA's Mars mission successfully lands the Perseverance rover
  – The Perseverance lander has confirmed a Martian lake geology
  – Perseverance rover is under a third of the way to the Jezero crater delta
  – The river delta entering Jezero was originally larger
  – NASA abandons Mars sample returns for now

Mysterious Martian minerals have been found by the Perseverance rover...  It could be life Jim...!  Perseverance has now left the Jezero crater as well as the Neretva Vallis river delta and has now moved up the Neretva (indeed it has currently left the Neretva).  Over a year ago (such is the research and then peer-review time) it found unusual phosphate and sulphide minerals at two sites, known informally as Bright Angel and Masonic Temple, in the Neretva Vallis.  Researchers conclude that the iron phosphate mineral most likely to be present in the greenish specks is vivianite (Fe2 + 3(PO4)2 ·8H2O).  There is also iron sulphide and carbon in the mix.
          Now, it is possible that these minerals could have formed through basic chemistry but it is unlikely as high acidity and high temperatures (over 150°C) are required.  Having said that, life could form these minerals.  Alas, the limited analyses Perseverance can do cannot confirm whether life was involved in the minerals' creation. For that, the samples need to be returned to Earth for sulphur and carbon isotopic analysis. (Alas, President Trump has slashed the NASA budget, and so the sample return mission has been 'paused'.)  For now, all we have are tantalising possibilities. (See the paper  Hurowitz, J. A. et al. (2025) Redox-driven mineral and organic associations in Jezero Crater, Mars. Nature, vol. 645, p332-340  and the accompanying news item  Bishop, J. L. & Parente, M. (2025) Martian minerals reveal ancient chemical reactions. Nature, vol. 645, p317-8.)

The near side of the Moon's subsurface looks like being 100–200 K (Kelvin) warmer than the far side's subsurface: this could explain the difference between the Moon's near Earthside and its far side.  US-based researchers looked at data from NASA’s Gravity Recovery and Interior Laboratory (GRAIL) mission that consisted of two Lunar orbiters.  They also looked at separate Moon orbit and orientation data.  They found that the Moon undergoes periodic tidal forcing due to its eccentric and oblique orbit around the Earth. This warms the Moon's nearside above that of the far side subsurface.  The Moon was closer to the Earth four billion years ago and so this effect would be stronger then.  The researchers suggest that the subsurface could have seen melting that broke through to the surface forming the 'seas' of lava on the near side compared to the mountainous far side which had a thicker crust.  (See  Park, R. S. et al. (2025) Thermal asymmetry in the Moon’s mantle inferred from monthly tidal response. Nature, vol. 641, p1,188-1,892.)

India's second astronaut goes to the International Space Station.  Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has become the second Indian to travel to space and the first to board the International Space Station.  His trip comes 41 years after cosmonaut Rakesh Sharma became the first Indian to fly to space aboard a Russian Soyuz in 1984.  The mission to the ISS was called the Ax-4 - a commercial flight operated by Houston-based private company Axiom Space. The mission is a collaboration between NASA, India's space agency ISRO, European Space Agency and SpaceX. It used the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule on a Falcon 9 rocket.  India has contributed 5bn rupees (£43m, US$59m).  The Ax-4 team of astronauts also includes Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland and Tibor Kapu from Hungary.

And to finally round off the Astronomy & Space Science subsection, here is a short video…

The things we DON'T KNOW about EXOPLANETS.  The Dr Becky YouTube channel is presented by Becky Smethurst of Oxford University.  The first exoplanet was discovered in 1995 and now we know of nearly 6,000.  However, there is still a lot we do not know about them.  To take one example, what is the most common exo-planet system architecture: are rocky planets nearly always close to stars or are gas giants?  Over 13 minutes, Dr Bexky summarises the position here.

 

Autumn 2025

Science & Science Fiction Interface

Real life science of SF-like tropes and SF impacts on society

 

Infrared vision conferred by new contact lenses.  There is now a new way of seeing infrared light, without the need for large night-vision goggles. China-based researchers have made the first contact lenses to convey infrared vision – and the devices work even when people have their eyes closed.  The contact lenses have nanoparticles that convert near-infrared light in the 800–1,600-nanometre range into shorter- wavelength, visible light that humans can see, in the 400–700-nanometre range.  The good news is that the vision is of multi-coloured renderings of infrared (and not just green monochrome of night vision goggles. The bad news is that unlike night-vision goggles, the images are blurry and only intense infrared sources (such as from LEDs) can be seen.  However, it is hoped that further improvements can be made.  They are estimated to cost £165 (US$200) to make.  (See  Gibney, E. (2025) Contact lenses give people infrared vision – even with shut eyes. Nature, vol. 642, p17-8.)

The term 'Gollum effect' has been coined to mean some scientists' possessive and territorial behaviour.  In The Lord of the Rings, Gollum repeatedly claimed he owned the Ring and was secretive and possessive over it. Now, three German-based biologists have surveyed 563 researchers from 64 countries in the fields of ecology, biodiversity conservation, and environmental science. They found that 44% of respondents have experienced the Gollum effect, particularly marginalised groups and early-career researchers. High-profile researchers, group members, supervisors, and competing groups were common perpetrators, of overly controlling behaviour, frequently obstructing research planning, manuscript preparation, and fieldwork of junior researchers most commonly during their PhD studies.  Over two-thirds of respondents reported career disruptions, including abandoning research topics, changing institutions, or leaving academia/science as a result of their superiors Gollum-like behaviours.  (See  Valdez, J. W. et al. (2025) Systemic territoriality in academia: The Gollum effect’s impact on scientific research and careers. One Earth, vol. 8, 101314.)

Arsenic life paper retracted by the journal Science.  This paper is of SFnal importance for two principal reasons that both relate to the concept of a shadow biosphere: a shadow biosphere being a hypothetical microbial biosphere of Earth that would use radically different biochemical and molecular processes from that of currently known life. Here the two SFnal concepts relate to the possibility of extraterrestrial life.  First, if shadow biospheres existed in addition to our (normal) biosphere, then this increases the chance of life arising elsewhere: there being more potential biological system types.  The second is that if panspermia (life spreading from world to world through space) is taking place then we may expect shadow biospheres to exist.
          In 2010 the journal Science published a paper that claimed that the researchers had found a bacterium that could grow by using arsenic instead of phosphorus (see Wolfe-Simon, F. et al (2010) Science, vol. 332, p1,163-1,166).  This was published to immediate controversy. However, back then Science only retracted papers when fraud or some deception or data manipulation had been detected. Since then Science has broadened its criteria for retraction. As there have been papers published that failed to reproduce the findings and as there has been continued media interest in this paper, Science has decided to retract the paper.

The Cambridge Dictionary adds new definition – 'slop'!  'Slop' here refers to low-quality output from artificial intelligence (AI).  The traditional definition of slop is 'Liquid or wet food waste, especially when it is fed to animals'.  Other AI-related terms are being considered for inclusion but not yet approved. Among these is ‘decel’, as in someone who believes that AI and other new technologies are developing so quickly that they are likely to cause very serious problems and that progress should be deliberately slowed down

Could the asteroid Ceres – one of the largest in the Solar system – have been home to life?  According to a small collaboration of US scientists in a paper in the journal Science Advances the answer could well be ‘yes’!
          Ceres is known to have water. Given this, it is worth contemplating if life could ever have evolved there?  So what the researchers did was to create a coupled chemical and thermal evolution model tracking Ceres’s interior, aqueous environment through time. Initially, when it formed, Ceres' core would have been hot molten lava. Since then it slowly cooled but for a while it possibly sported a liquid ocean. This would have existed for between ~0.5 and2 billion years after Ceres’s formation. Since then, Ceres’s ocean has likely become a cold, concentrated, salty brine with fewer sources of energy, making it less likely to be habitable.
          Given that life on Earth got going well before it was a billion years old, this time frame is not unrealistic. Having said that, not all biologists will be that convinced. As far as we know (there may be unknown chemical routes) the synthesis of nucleic acids from abiotic, simple molecules requires both UV light and occasional partial drying out, making the likely origin of life sites to be land-based thermal pools rather than deep sea vents.  Still, the notion of potential life having been in a sub-ice ocean on Ceres is science-fictionally interesting (albeit, for some, unlikely in reality).  (See  Courville, S. A., et al. (2025) Core metamorphism controls the dynamic habitability of mid-sized ocean worlds – The case of Ceres Science Advances, vol. 11 eadt3283.)  ++++  Related news previously covered elsewhere on this site includes:
  – Surveys reveals that most exo-Earth planets have circular orbits like the Earth!
  – Why is Mars red?
  – Exo-biological plants may be purple not green!
  – There may be seven Dyson spheres within 1,000 light years
  – The Drake equation has had a radical makeover: the apparent lack of detectable alien civilisations is explained!
  – How soon did the Earth see freshwater on its surface?
  – How common are exo-Earths with water?
  -  Move over stars' habitable zones.
  – A temperate exo-Earth has been detected
  – Further evidence of near surface water on Mars
  – Could pure-ish water cause Martian gullies.
  – The evolution of large herbivore animals helps keep nutrients on land. There are significant exobiology implications
  – Water plumes on Europa a repeat observation confirms
  – Winston Churchill wrote about the possibility of alien life: documents found
  – Earth-sized planet in the habitable zone of a cool star

Is the 2025 interstellar visitor to the Solar system, 3I/Atlas, alien tech?  A body, 3I/Atlas, from interstellar space has entered our Solar system and will come closest to the Sun in October (2025).  Now, back in 2017 the first interstellar visitor we have detected, came through our Solar system. (We covered this over at SF² Concatenation: you can see a number of secondary links off the afore link.) One theory, put forward by a very respected astronomer – Avi Loeb, was that this 2017 object (called Oumuamua) was alien technology!  Jump forward to today, and the idea that 3I/Atlas is also alien technology has surfaced in a pre-print paper entitled 'Is the interstellar object 3I/Atlas alien technology?' Now, the paper (a pre-print) – its authors stress, is an academic exercise. However, one of the paper's three authors (Avi Loeb again) has blogged repeatedly that his view is less balanced: well, he gives it a reasonable chance of 3I/Atlas is alien technology. Remember, this author is the same astronomer who originally proposed that Oumuamua was alien technology. His recent comments have garnered a fair bit of public attention and the debate, like 3I/Atlas, has become a little heated.
          David Kipping, over at the Cool Worlds YouTube channel speaks for many in saying 'no'. In his video, he gives three reasons why! Yes, to many SF fans this will be a disappointment, but it is important to keep a level head. It should be said that David Kipping hugely respects Avi Loeb's other astronomical work. Here David challenges Avi's science and not the man…  You can see Dave Kipping's video here.  (See also the pre-print Is the interstellar object 3I/Atlas alien technology?)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been used autonomous research in exobiology.  AstroAgents consists of eight ‘AI agents’ that analyse data and generate scientific hypotheses.  This new tool will be used to study samples that NASA hopes to retrieve from Mars.  The tool was announced at the International Conference on Learning Representations in Singapore.  This development rivals Google's Co-Scientist. AstroAgents is powered by two AIs – Claude Sonnet 3.5 and Gemini 2.0 Flash.  It was tested by each AI powering AstroAgents mass-spectrometry data for eight meteorites and ten soil samples taken from locations around Earth.  The result was 101 hypotheses from Gemini and 48 from Claude.  Denise Buckner at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, is one of AstroAgents creator assessed the results. She deemed 36 of the Gemini hypotheses to be plausible and 24 novel. By contrast, none of the Claude-generated hypotheses was original but they were overall less error-prone and clearer than Gemini’s.  (See  Saeedi, D., et al (2025) AstroAgents: A Multi-Agent AI for Hypothesis Generation from Mass Spectrometry Data. arXiv Pre-print  and the comment article  Biever, C. (2025) AI scientist ‘team’ joins the search for extraterrestrial life. Nature, vol. 641, p568-9.)

Cory Doctorow warns that your Meta AI prompts are searchable by anyone.  Ever searched on your own e-mail address to see if anyone has put it up on the internet? Well, don't!  (Well, not if you want to keep them private.)  The SF author and futurist Cory Doctorow says that Meta AI is retaining search queries and in a Meta AI prompts live feed.

DeepMind unveils 'spectacular' general purpose AI.  One of our editors keeps on telling folk that the machines are taking over, but no-one ever listens!  The latest news is that Google DeepMind, based in London, has used a new chatbot model to develop a new artificial intelligence (AI) and this in turn has come up with solutions to major maths problems and also computer science.  It is called AlphaEvolve, and – reported in the journal Nature – it is a modified Large Language Model (LLM – the same sort of thing behind ChatGPT) that is part of the Gemini family of AI.  Apparently, it has already applied itself to its own practical challenges. (This is the sort of thing that might keep the singular Vernor Vinge awake at night).  Already, AlphaEvolve has improved the design of the next generation of chips developed specially for AI and has out-performed another recent AI, AlphaTensor.  However, much to the annoyance of balding, cat-stroking men in their sub-volcano lairs, it is still too resource-hungry to be made available to the public.  Having said that, Google DeepMind has put out a call to scientists to come up with problems worthy of AlphaEvolve's attention… (Meanwhile, just let's keep those pod bay doors open shall we.)  (See Gibney E. (2025) DeepMind unveils 'spectacular' general purpose AI. Nature, vol. 641,p827-8.)

The new artificial intelligence (AI) Kimi K2 is causing a bit of a stir.  It specialises in being an agentic, large language model (LLM), meaning that it carries out multi-step tasks using a variety of tools, such as browsing the web or calling on mathematics software. Some models, including some versions of ChatGPT, can already do this, but they are propriety. Conversely, Kimi K2 is 'open-weight', meaning it can be downloaded and built on by researchers for free.  Just one day after its launch, Kimi K2 was downloaded at a rate higher than that for any other model on the Hugging Face AI access platform.  The Kimi K2 launch follows the DeepSeek R1 AI release earlier this year (2025). China seems to be positioning itself as a leader in AI.

An artificial intelligence (AI) has turned to blackmail in an attempt not to be turned off!  One of our editors keeps on telling folk that the machines are taking over, but no-one ever listens!  The AI, Claude Opus 4, was given access to seemingly official e-mails between technicians who were apparently debating between themselves turning off the AI.  The AI's creators, Anthropic, tested Claude Opus 4 by having someone pose as an assistant for a fictional company and consider the long-term consequences of its actions. Safety testers then gave Claude Opus 4 access to fictional company e-mails implying the AI model would soon be replaced by another system, and that the engineer behind the change was cheating on their spouse.  First, the AI tried logical pleading with those it thought were the fictional company's decision-makers. But when that failed it tried blackmailing the engineer it thought was having an illicit relationship and cheating on his spouse.  Other AIs have also been reported to have manipulative behaviour.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) implicated in generating low-quality biomedical science papers that are getting published.  The news is reported in the journal Nature that a study published in PLoS Biology analysed more than 300 papers that used data from the US National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), an open data set of health records. It appears that this dataset can easily be used by AI to generate papers that then were published in 147 journals. These apparently AI-generated papers were largely published since 2022 and 190 of the papers – more than half of sample – were published in 2024.  (See  Naddaf, M. (2025) AI linked to explosion in low-quality biomedical papers. Nature, vol. 641, p1,080-1.)

Using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to write essays changes the brains of users.  People writing an essay with ChatGPT are less engaged than are those of people blocked from using any online tools for the task, a study finds.  Computer scientists at the MIT Media Lab in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, measured brain-wave activity in university students as they wrote essays either using a chatbot or an Internet search tool, or without any Internet access.  The team also saw hints that relying on a chatbot for initial tasks might lead to relatively low levels of brain engage.  However, when the students who had used ChatGPT for their essays switched to writing without any online tools, their brains ramped up connectivity – but not to the same level as in the participants who worked without the tools from the beginning.  (See  Jones, N. (2025) Does using ChatGPT affect brain activity? Nature, vol. 643, p15-6.)

 

And to finally round off the Science & SF Interface subsection, here are some short videos…

The 'Dark Forest' solution to the Fermi Paradox as to the absence of evidence for technological extraterrestrial civilisations is flawed opines The Cool Worlds Lab.  Brit astrophysicist David Kipping is now based in the US (though for how much longer given Trump's apparent view of non-US academics) and he notably helms the popular Cool Worlds YouTube channel. 'Popular' because Cool Worlds has just passed the one million subscribers mark.
          There have been many solutions to the Fermi Paradox: if technological aliens exist, and given the size of the Galaxy (easily crossable in 100,000s of years sub-light) then why don't we see them, or have evidence of past visitations? This idea was popularly proposed by Nobel winner Enrico Fermi (but was put forward before in 1933 by Konstantin_Tsiolkovsky).
          One of the common explanations is the idea of 'the Dark Forest'. This notion has been around for a while but was recently popularised by the Cixin Liu SF novel The Dark Forest (2008). The idea is this. The Galaxy is teeming with technological species but they all fear that other technological species might wipe them out and so they all keep quiet. The Galaxy is therefore like a forest, which is full of life, but everyone is keeping quiet!
          Here, David Kipping presents a counter argument to the Dark Forest idea as an answer to the Fermi Paradox…  You can see his 20 minute video here.

Is the Universe rotating? Some interesting, but circumstantial, evidence suggests it may be and this also could solve a cosmological puzzle. But, if it is it is not spinning fast enough to allow travel back in time!  If it was spinning could this help solve one of the biggest problems in astrophysics today - the "crisis in cosmology", or what is known as the Hubble Tension. This is where we have two main ways of measuring the expansion rate of the Universe (using observation of galaxies moving apart and the cosmological microwave background – CMB) and they do not agree!  The idea of a rotating Universe is not new: Godel proposed it in 1949, but Godel did not take into account general relativity's frame drag.  The new evidence comes from a simple model that considers the Universe as a rotating fluid. The four Hungarian astrophysicists proposing this (their paper is here) have found that if the Universe was rotating once every 500 billion years, then the difference in the two ways of measuring Hubble expansion reconcile themselves. However, the evidence is circumstantial.  Having said that, there is additional circumstantial evidence supporting this idea in that with a rotating Universe the CMB would be different on different parts of the sky as it rotates about an axis.  Indeed, we see this in that there appears of be what has been called 'an axis of evil' in the CMB. Frustratingly, this axis aligns with that of our Solar system's and the assumption to now has been that the 'axis of evil' arises because we are observing the Universe from within a rotating planetary system. In short, the jury's out!
          And there is a science fiction aspect to all this. The Universe can be mathematically considered as a black hole. Spinning black holes have some weird (theoretical) physics going on within their event horizon. If they are spinning fast enough, at the speed of light at the event horizon, time can loop back on itself – what are called 'closed time-like loops' form. Closed time-like loop are a pain because causality is violated: it’s a hassle of time travel that never seems to faze Doctor Who. The researchers note that their estimate of hypothetical universe spin is just one order of magnitude (power of ten) below that at which closed time-like curves form.
          You can see a 16-minute explanatory video here.

Could the rise of 'good' biological cells (Eukaryotes) be a bottleneck hindering the rise of extraterrestrial intelligence?  This is the idea put forward by physicist Matt O'Dowd over at PBS Space Time.  It is based on new work that shows that Eukaryotes (cells with nuclei and organelles) have much longer genes than simple Prokaryotes (such as bacteria that do not have nuclei or organelles) coding for proteins of similar gene length.  The extra size of Eukaryotic genes is connected with turning then on or off.  This new study, by European-based molecular biologists, concludes that the rise of Eukaryotes saw a phase transition in genetic coding (Muro, E. M. et al (2025) The emergence of eukaryotes as an evolutionary algorithmic phase transition. PNAS, vol. 122 (13), e2422968122).  What Matt O'Dowd has done is to link this major evolutionary change to the apparent lack of alien intelligence as presented by the Fermi Paradox
          Around 2 billion years ago, life had plateaued in complexity, ruined the atmosphere, and was on the verge of self-annihilation. But then something strange and potentially extremely lucky happened that enabled endless new evolutionary paths. The first eukaryote cell was born. This may also explain why there are no aliens.
          (SF² Concatenation comment: It should be noted that endosymbiosis (the process by which Prokaryotes evolved to Eukaryotes) has taken place a number of times – we have even seen an intermediate stage alive today.  This speaks against the notion that the rise of Eukaryotes is a 'difficult' evolutionary step that unduly constrains the rise of multicellular life and ultimately technology-wielding sentience.)
          You can see Matt's 20-minute video here.

It's life Jim, but not as we know it!  In a David Brin 'Uplift' novel, intelligent species in our part of the Galaxy came together to agree a treaty whereby all heavy-element life forms would get to be able to colonise systems with planets amicable to their own kind, and all carbon-based life forms would get to be able to colonise systems with planets suitable to them… All well and good, but could there really be life that that is unlike our water-based carbon life?
          So step up astrophysicist Dr Becky who has just posted a video on 'The search for LIFE: but NOT as we know it…'. What solvent would it use? (We use water.) And if not carbon-based, on which elements might it be based?
          You can see her 20-minute explanatory video here.

A civilisation-ending asteroid impact is inevitable! So, what's the plan?  Science tells us that a civilization-ending asteroid impact is inevitable: it is a question of 'when' not 'if'. Indeed we all know that one stone killed many birds 65 million years ago with the end-Cretaceous asteroid impact.
          And then there are novels like I>The Hammer of God (1993) by Arthur C. Clarke or Lucifer's Hammer (1977) by Larry Niven and Jerry Pournelle. Plus there are films such as Asteroid (1997) or Meteor (1979) and 1998 brought us both Armageddon and Deep Impact. Science fiction tells us that stone hurtling through space towards the Earth make for great stories: doncha just love the end of the world?
          Brit astronomer Prof. David Kipping currently works out of the Department of Astronomy, Columbia University, out of which he hosts the public science outreach YouTube channel Cool Worlds. Its latest vid is a 20-minute look at the threat, the near misses and last-minute asteroid surprise fly-bys we have already had. Apparently we can handle a 60 metre diameter asteroid such as 2024-YR4 (which has a 4% chance of impacting the Moon in 2032) if we had several years notice. However, a kilometre-size object is something with which we would have difficulty, and it would present something of a biosphere re-set… Perhaps the question we need to answer is whether or not we have allowed ourselves to be ruled by political 'leaders' who are capable of activating humanity's greatest superpower, 'foresight'?  You can see the video here.

To mark ESA’s 50th anniversary, ESA’s station in Spain broadcasted the Blue Danube to space on Saturday, 31st May 2025.  ESA deep space communications have been used to communicate with deep space missions including: BepiColombo, Euclid, Juice, Hera, Rosetta, Mars Express and NASA’s Perseverance rover.  The Blue Danube was famously (for us SF buffs) in 2001: A Space Odyssey.  ESA deep space communications can, in theory, communicate with current-technology, deep-space probes up to a third of light years away. However, it could communicate further with bigger dishes and kit than those aboard current deep space probes and so in theory anyone listening around nearby stars should pick the microwave (S-band) broadcast up this 2001: A Space Odyssey treat.  This particular broadcast was aimed at the Voyager 1 space probe not quite half a light-day (23 light hours) from Earth.  2025 also happens to mark the 200th birthday of Johann Strauss II himself, composer of the Blue Danube.
          You can see the 2001: A Space Odyssey clip here.

 

 

Autumn 2025

Rest In Peace

The last season saw the science and science fiction communities sadly lose…

 

Michael Allaby, the British writer and actor, has died aged 91.  He was an actor for a decade whose roles included being in the Doctor Who adventure 'The Keys of Marinus'.  He then worked Allaby as an editor for the Soil Association on the magazine Span from 1967 to 1972.  He moved to the Ecologist magazine up to 1973 when he went freelance as a science writer.  His books notably include The Food Chain, and How the Weather Works that won the Royal Society's junior prize.  He co-authored James Lovelock's first two books: The Greening of Mars (1984) and Great Extinction (1983).

Bill Atkinson, the US computer scientist, has died aged 74.  He worked at Apple Computer from 1978 to 1990.  He made many contributions but perhaps one of his most significant to the average person was his inventing the double click on a computer mouse to open and run a program.  Later in his life he worked as a nature photographer.  Actor Nelson Franklin portrayed him in the 2013 film Jobs that covered the early days of Apple under Steve Jobs.  He died from pancreatic cancer.

George Barr, the US SF artist, has died aged 88.  He was short-listed seven times for the Best Fan Artist Hugo Award and winning once, and short-listed twice for Best Professional Artist.  He was the 1976 Worldcon Fan Guest of Honour, and the 1994 Worldcon Artist Guest of Honour.

Dennis Bell, the British meteorologist, died in 1959, lost to a crevice in a glacier, aged 25 without a funeral.  He worked for the Falkland Islands Dependencies Survey, the precursor body to the British Antarctic Survey.  He perished during a rescue attempt, having fallen down a crevice. His body was discovered this summer (2025) following intense, climate-change-induced glacier melt.  (Since 1944, 29 people have died working on British Antarctic Territory on scientific missions.)

John Boardman, the US fan, has died aged 92.  He was active in the 1950s - '70s and was Treasurer for the 1967 Worldcon.

Margaret Boden , the British bioscientist and philosopher, has died aged 88.  Her first degree was in medical science from Cambridge University in 1958. There she subsequently took a postgraduate degree in philosophy.  She lectured in Philosophy at Birmingham U. from 1959 and then was Harkness Fellow at Harvard University from 1962 to 1964, before returning to Birmingham. She quickly moved on to Sussex U to lecture in philosophy and psychology. From 1987 she was a Research Professor of Cognitive Science in the Department of Informatics, where her work encompassed the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), psychology, philosophy, and cognitive and computer science. It is here, with AI, that she arguably made her greatest contribution in that she brought together neurobiology, biology, computer science and philosophy – a multidisciplinary approach – to bear on studying and developing AI.  Her 1998 paper ‘Creativity and artificial intelligence’ ,in the journal Artificial Intelligence, is considered seminal.

Mattie Brahen, the US author, has died.  She had over a dozen short stories published with the first in 1994. She and her husband were also book dealers at conventions.

Tor Âge Bringsværd, the Norwegian SF author, has died aged 85.  He wrote 18 novels beween 1970 and 2013 in addition to four children's books. He garnered the Norwegian Critics Prize for Literature in 1985 and the Norsk kulturråds ærespris (Arts Council of Norway Honorary Award) in 2010 among others. He was considered one of the first Norwegians to write 'literary' SF.

Damien Broderick, the Australian author and science writer, has died aged 80.   The Encyclopaedia of Science Fiction credits him with the first usage of the term "virtual reality" in his 1982 novel The Judas Mandala.  He was the founding science fiction editor of the Australian popular science magazine Cosmos. Five of his books have been Ditmar Award winners. He has also won the Aurealis Award four times. His first novel was Sorcerer's World (1970) and his last was Kingdom of the Worlds (2021). Many of his SF shorts have been collected in Under the Moons of Venus: Best Science Fiction Stories of Damien Broderick (2021). His non-fiction science books include The Spike (1997; revised 2001).

Ray brooks, the British actor, has died aged 86.  He had guest roles in genre shows such as The Avengers, Danger Man, and Randall & Hopkirk (Deceased).  However he was perhaps best known to a generation of Brits for being the voice for the 1970's Mr Benn.

Douglas Chamberlain CBE, the British clinician, has died aged 94.  In 1970 he began the training of ambulance personnel in emergency medical triage especially in resuscitation following cardiac arrest. His "10 Rules of a normal ECG" are still used in training today. As such, he is considered the founder of paramedics in Europe that revolutionised pre-hospital clinical treatment.

Choquet-Bruhat, the French mathematician, has died at the end of last year (2024) aged 101.  She made key contributions to the study of general relativity, by showing that the Einstein field equations can be put into the form of an 'initial value problem'.  contributions to mathematical physics, notably in general relativity, 11 dimension supergravity, and the non-Abelian gauge theories of the standard model.  She wrote he autobiography, A lady mathematician in this strange universe: memoirs (2016)  She was made a Commandeur de la Légion d'honneur (1997) among many other honours.

Peter A. David , the US American comics writer and novelist, has died aged 68.  he is known especially for a 12-year run on The Incredible Hulk, but also wrote for Aquaman, Young Justice, SpyBoy, Supergirl, Fallen Angel, Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2099, Captain Marvel and X-Factor.  His novels include: Knight Life, 'Q' based Star Trek books, and five Babylon V novels among much else.  He was also responsible for scripts for two episodes of Babylon V plus co-wore another with Billy Mumy, and was the co-creator of the television series Space Cases. he also wrote and co-produced Trancers 4 and Trancers 5.  he garnered an Eisner Award (1992) for his work on The Incredible Hulk with Dale Keown in the 'Best Writing Team' category, and the International Association of Media Tie-In Writers Grandmaster Award (2011) among others. He was short-listed for another Eisner in 1992 (for 'Best Continuing Series'), 1994 ('Best Writer') and 1999 (for both 'Best New Series' and 'Best Title for a Younger Audience') among others. He passed following a decline in health due to kidney failure and a series of strokes.

Helgi Davis, the Icelandic born US American comics shop manager, has died aged 76.  Following a spell in the military in Vietnam, Helgi Davis founded the Hidalgo County, comic book and games shop Myth Adventures in the Rio Grande Valley.

Stephen Fabian, the American SF artist, has died aged 95.  He was Hugo Award short-listed for Best Fan Artist twice (1970-1971) and Best Professional Artist seven times (1975-1981).  He won the British Fantasy Award for Artist in 1980 and 1985, and his “The End of Days” won the Artwork award in 1978. He was also short-listed for a British Fantasy Award three other times.

Stuart Farrimond, the British clinician turned science popular writer, has died aged 43.  He trained as a medical doctor but, shortly after graduating, in 2008 he was diagnosed with a brain tumour. Complications arose following surgery, which meant it was unsafe for him to be on hospital duty when it was quiet at nights. He then pivoted from medicine into science writing. His books included: including The Science of Cooking (2017), The Science of Spice (2018), The Science of Living (2020) (sold as Live Your Best Life in North America) and The Science of Gardening (2023). Together, these sold over a million copies. He was short-listed for the Wellcome Trust Science Writer of the Year Award.  He was regularly interviewed on unusual science matters by the BBC. His last book, The Science of Flavour, was published posthumously in July (2025).

Leanne Frahm, the Australian fan, has died aged 79.  She won the Ditmar’s Best Fan Writer Award twice (1980 and 1998). She also wrote over a score of short stories for which she also she won two Ditmar Awards (1981 and 1994), and an Aurealis Award for Best Short Story (1996). She died after complications with surgery unclogging an artery which resulted in a stroke.  She was twice a convention Guest of Honour (Tschaicon in 1992 and Thylacon 2 in 1998).

Richard Garwin, the American physicist, has died aged 97.  He was a lead designer of the USA's first hydrogen bomb. His postgraduate studies at Chicago U. were under the supervision of Enrico Fermi. In 1952 he was the lead designer of the first hydrogen bomb (code-named Mike).  He also worked on the development of the first spy satellites. But despite his work on nuclear weapons he was against their proliferation. From 1993 to August 2001, he chaired the Arms Control and Non-proliferation Advisory Board of the U.S. Department of State among other arms control work. In 2002 he received the US National Medal of Science and in 2016 he garnered the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Niède Guidon, the Brazilian archaeologist, has died aged 92.  She is noted for questioning when humans first populated the Americas.  The Clovis-first theory – popularised by US archaeologists in the mid-twentieth century – suggests that people first migrated from Asia to the Americas across the Bering Strait about 11,500 years ago.  But Guidon found controversial evidence that the north-eastern Brazil might have been occupied more than 30,000 years ago.  By the 2010s she had won rounds some of her respectable detractors with mounting evidence. She then went on to expound a theory that human presence at Pedra Furada 100,000 years and that they came directly from Africa, island-hopping across the Pacific. She was denounced as a communist by Brazil's military dictatorship in the 1960s and spent some years in France. With regards to archaeology, work was met with scepticism by many. While earlier colonisation of the Americas is now accepted, very early colonisation is still debatable.  ++++ Related news previously covered elsewhere in this site includes:
-   When did the first humans arrive in N. America?
-   Humans were in N. America 15,500 years ago, before Clovis culture.

Mollie Gillam, the British fan, has died aged 102.  She was notably the partner of Britain's SF Foundation, George Hay (1922-1997).

Sir Francis Graham-Smith, the British astronomer, has died aged 102.  In the late 1940s he worked at the University of Cambridge on the Long Michelson Interferometer.  In 1981director of the Nuffield Radio Astronomy Laboratories, part of the University of Manchester at Jodrell Bank.  In 1975, he became Director of the Royal Greenwich Observatory up to 1981.  He served as Astronomer Royal from 1982 to 1990.

Gerald Harper, the British actor, has died aged 96.  He was initially in the process of becoming a clinician but abandoned his undergraduate course in medicine at Cambridge University.  He is best known for his genre and starring role as Adam Adamant in the British television series Adam Adamant Lives! (1966–67) – show's credits here. This concerned a dashing Victorian gentleman who, trapped in ice in Edwardian times, awakens from suspended animation to a 1960s London. The series was created and run by three Doctor Who production alumni including Verity Lambert. The name 'Adam Adamant' was based on the medieval term for diamond: 'adamantine'.  This series was aired at a time when Britain had only three television channels and so the series had viewing figures that today's programme makers – who have to contend with Britain's over 60 FreeView channels and a number of additional, commercial streamers as well as over a dozen pay-for channels – can only dream.  Apparently, the BBC show's cancellation might have been due due to the popularity of ITV's The Avengers and its Emma Peel (Diana Rigg) and John Steed (Patrick Macnee) era.

William Hayashi, the US author, has died aged 69.  He is arguably best known for his Darkside Trilogy beginning with Discovery (2009) and the 'Archangel-X' space opera duology (2020/1).

Alan Huff, the US fan, has died aged 77.  He was active in Washington DC area fandom being the president of the Washington (DC) SF Association (1978-1979 and 1985-1986), and chaired its convention Disclave in 1979 and 1983.

Greg Iles, the German-born US-American writer, has died aged 65. He wrote 17 novels in various genres including the SFnal Sleep No More (2002) and Dark Matter (2003). He also was a member of the writers rock band The Rock Bottom Remainders one of whose members was Stephen King.

David Ketchum, the US actor, has died aged 97.  He was noted for his comedic roles. Of genre interest he repeatedly played Agent 13 in the spoof spy series Get Smart (1966-'7) and its subsequent revivals. He also had an appearance in an episode of The Munsters (1965) as well as Mork & Mindy (1978).

Nancy Kilpatrick, the Canadian author, has died aged 78.  She wrote dark fantasy and horror romantasy both under her own name and Amarantha Knight. Her 'Darker Passions' series (1993-1998) of romantasy horror, under the name Amarantha Knight, reworked classic horror tales including Dracula Frankenstein and Carmilla.  Her last collection of shorts appeared as Thirteen Plus-1 Lovecraftian Narratives (2023).  Her work garnered her an Arthur Ellis Award.

Tom Lehrer, the US mathematician, song writer and pianist, has died aged 97.  He graduated from Harvard University in Mathematics. He later taught mathematics and other classes at MIT, Harvard, Wellesley, and the University of California, Santa Cruz. After a spell in the army using his maths training as a 'specialist', he returned to university lecturing.  To the wider public he is better known as a pianist and composer and singer of satirical, dark humour, songs that often have a somewhat politically incorrect edge such that in the 1960s many were banned from broadcast by the BBC.  His songs were considered so controversial that many US radio stations would not play them. In 1953 Lehrer made 400 copies of a record of his songs but word-of-mouth organic publicity and commercial records followed.  Following an expression of interest in his music by Princess Margret in 1957, Lehrer began to accrue a following in Great Britain.  Globally, over the years his records sold a few million.  In 2020 Tom Lehrer made all his works copyright free.  If you have not heard of Lehrer then seek out An Evening Wasted with Tom Lehrer.

Guy H. Lillian III, the US fan, has died aged 75.  A longstanding fan, he was both into comics and SF books. He published a number of fanzines including the genzine Challenger (short-listed for a Hugo multiple times), the perzine Spartacus, and The Zine Dump. He served on the staff of a number of US conventions and was Chair of Halfcon (1975).  Guy and his partner, Rose-Marie, were voted to be the 2003 Down Under Fan Fund (DUFF) delegates to Australia.

Barry B. Longyear, the US author, has died aged 82.  He is arguably best known for his 1979 Hugo and Nebula Award-winning novella 'Enemy Mine', which was subsequently made into a film.  He was the first writer to win the Hugo, Nebula, and Campbell awards in the same year (a feat so far only subsequently achieved by Rebecca Roanhorse in 2018).  The novella was turned into a novel that had two others accompanying it as a trilogy: The Tomorrow Testament (1983) and The Last Enemy (1997).  He is also known for the 'Circus World' and 'Infinity Hold' series of novels.  His novel The Hook won the 2021 Prometheus Award for the year's best work of libertarian science fiction.

Jim Lovell, the US astronaut, has died aged 98.  He was a pilot of the 1964 Gemini 7 mission with command pilot Frank Borman.  In 1968, he was the command module pilot of Apollo 8, with fellow crewmates Frank Borman and William Anders. This was the first crewed flight to the Moon where it made ten orbits.  He also commanded the ill-fated 1970 Apollo 13 lunar mission, during which an oxygen tank exploded and Lovell famously reported: "Houston, we've had a problem." The mission successfully orbited the Moon to return to Earth.  As such he is one of just 24astronauts who have orbited the Moon.  In 1970 a small crater on the far side of the Moon was named Lovell.

Craig McDonough, the longstanding US fan, has died.  He was formerly very active in fandom, especially Boskone and Readercon and, more recently, Arisia.

Race Mathews, the Australian fan, has died aged 90.  He is noted for co-founding the Melbourne SF group in 1952. He largely left fandom in 1956 and went into politics. He did return, in his capacity as a member of the Australian parliament (for the Labor Party), to open Aussiecon 1 (1975), which he did again for Aussiecon 2 (1985). While a politician, he worked on policies to create Medibank (later Medicare). He left politics in 1993. His life in politics is recounted in Race Mathews: A Life in Politics by his wife, Iola Mathews. He was a fan Guest of Honour at Convergence 2002.

Peter Morwood, the British SF/F author who lived in Ireland, has died aged 68.  He is arguably best known for his 'Horse Lords' and 'Tales of Old Russia' series. He was married to fellow author Diane Duane. After a spell in the US and then various parts of Great Britain, they settled in the Republic of Ireland. Some of his work was with Diane including the Star Trek novel Star Trek: Rihannsu #2: The Romulan Way and a Star Cops franchise series. He also wrote some animation scripts including those using the Spider-Man and Batman franchises. He passed suddenly following a short illness from which he had been thought to have been recovering.

Terry Murray, the US-American SF fan, book collector and bibliographer, has died aged 72.  In addition to local conrunning with his brother, he wrote the Science Fiction Magazine Story Index, 1926-1995 (1999).

Sir David Nunes Nabarro, the British clinician and international-health strategist, has died aged 75.  In his time in the international civil service, he worked for the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Director-General of the World Health Organisation. More recently, he was the British Special Envoy on CoVID-19 for the World Health Organisation.  He is noted for his contributions to nutrition and world development policy.  He co-won (with Lawrence Haddad) the World Food Prize in 2018.

Bruce Newrock, the US fan, has died aged 83.  A long-time New Jersey resident, in the 1970s he was a leading light of New Jersey’s BRUNSFFA. He was also on the bid committee for the 1977 Worldcon.  He also organised the Akon 2 and Akon III SF conventions.

David Ratti, the US fan, has died.  Notably, he was a member of the Noreascon 3 committee.

Lalo Schifrin, the Argentinean born US composer, has died aged 93.  Among the many films and TV shows for whom he composed music, of genre note (he did much else) were: THX 1138 (1971), Enter the Dragon (1973), Voyage of the Damned (1976), and The Amityville Horror (1979).  He is particularly noted for the theme music for the long-running TV series Mission: Impossible, variations on which were used for the subsequent film franchise.  He also did the theme for The Man from U.N.C.L.E.. Among his many awards were garnering five Grammy Awards and an Academy Honorary Award.

Dame Vera (Stephanie 'Steve') Shirley , the German-born British computer scientist.  She took a Mathematics Degree over six years by evening classes. Here software company Freelance Programmers.  She served as an independent non-executive director for Tandem Computers Inc., the Atomic Energy Authority (later AEA Technology) and the John Lewis Partnership.  Having had an autistic son, she established The Shirley Foundation in 1986 which funded autism research and related causes.

Jim Shooter, the US comics writer, editor and publisher, has died aged 73.  He worked for DC working on the Legion of Super-Heroes (he sold his first LSH story aged just 14), Superman and Supergirl stories. He spent the end of his career as a freelance.

George Smith, the US physicist, has died aged 95.  He worked at the Bell Laboratories from 1959 to his retirement in 1986, where he led research into novel lasers and semiconductor devices. There, with Willard Boyle, he invented the charge coupled device which garnered them the 2009 Nobel Prize in Physics for "the invention of an imaging semiconductor circuit—the CCD sensor, which has become an electronic eye in almost all areas of photography".  In 2017, he was announced as one of four winners of the Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering, for his contribution to the creation of digital imaging sensors.

Martin Cruz Smith, the native US American and thriller writer, has died aged 82.  His SF novel The Indians Won (1970), one of the earliest works of Native American speculative fiction to see wide publication.

Jim Shooter, the US composer, has died aged 78.  In genre terms he was perhaps best known for composing the theme for The X-Files. He also composed the themes for Smallville and the 2002 revival of The Twilight Zone.  He also composed the theme to the TV series La Femme Nikita as well as some incidental music for Birds of Prey.

Andrew Stephenson, the British fan and author and artist, has died aged 78.  He started off in British fandom in 1969 and contributed art t a number of fanzines including Macrocosm, Zimri, Speculation and Vector. He had two novels out 1977 and 1979 and five short stories between 1970 and 1997.  His artwork, often signed 'Ames', appeared on two covers and inside several issues of Galaxy Science Fiction.  He was for a time on the committee for the Seacon 1975 Eastercon (Coventry) but reportedly (Then) resigned with prescience over the selection of Michael Moorcock as Guest of Honour, insisting that he was unreliable and would not show up. (Instead, Harry Harrison was that event's GoH.) Andrew was a founding member of the Pieria SF writers' group. He was a regular attender of the UK Eastercon through to the 2000s.

Rodger Turner, the Canadian fan, has died aged 77.  He co-founded (with John O'Neill) the online 'SF Site' in 1997 which ran to 2013 with regular (twice monthly) editions, and then ceased being updated in 2018.  He was also a board member for World Fantasy Convention and served as the World Fantasy Award administrator for several years. He co-chaired the 1984 World Fantasy Con (with John Bell).

Jim Walker. It is with sadness that we report news that, the British SF fan, Jim Walker has passed aged 81.  Jim was a friend of, and contributor to, SF² Concatenation.  His first offerings were a couple of book reviews back in the mid-1990s.  From the early 2000s to 2017, he was one of our regular convention reporters, especially of Eurocons. He also took part in the Anglo-Romanian Fan Fund activities of the 1990s to early 2000s attending events both here in Britain when there were visiting Eastern European fans, and also in Timisoara, Romania, with our two International Weeks of Science and SF 1999 and 2003.  In addition to Eurocons, he was a regular at Britain's (there are others) Festival of Fantastic Films and the British Eastercon.  A civil engineer by training and profession, in retirement he made short films with local friends including a couple of SF offerings which, naturally, were screened at the Festival of Fantastic Films.  Farewell old pal.

Romania science fiction
1st International Week of Science & SF (1999) Dead Dog Party participants
Following the end-event gala dinner. Jim is far left, blue shirt.
Founding co-editor Jonathan white shirt next to him.
SF² Concatenation founding co-editor Tony Chester grey T-shirt,
First SF² Concatenation webmaster Matt Freestone, red hair, white shirt near front right.

 

Chelsea Quinn Yarbro, the US author, has died aged 82.  She is particularly known for her Saint-Germain sequence of vampire fantasies.  She was a World Horror Convention Grand Master, a recipient of the International Horror Guild’s Living Legend, HWA Bram Stoker Lifetime Achievement and World Fantasy Life Achievement awards.

 

Autumn 2025

End Bits & Thanks

 

More science and SF news will be summarised in our Spring 2026 upload in January
plus there will also be 'forthcoming' Spring book releases, plus loads of stand-alone reviews. (Remember, these season's relate to the northern hemisphere 'academic year'.)

Thanks for information, pointers and news for this seasonal page goes to: Ansible, Ahrvid Engholm, Fancylopaedia, File 770, various members of North Heath SF, Ian Hunter, SF Encyclopaedia, SFX Magazine, Boris Sidyuk, Peter Tyers, and Peter Wyndham, not to mention information provided by publishers. Stories based on papers taken from various academic science journals or their websites have their sources cited.  Additional thanks for news coverage goes to not least to the very many representatives of SF conventions, groups and professional companies' PR/marketing folk who sent in news. These last have their own ventures promoted on this page.  If you feel that your news, or SF news that interests you, should be here then you need to let us know (as we cannot report what we are not told). :-)

Thanks for spreading the word of this seasonal edition goes to Ansible, File 770, Caroline Mullan, Julie Perry and Peter Wyndham.

News for the next seasonal upload – that covers the Spring 2026 period – needs to be in before 15th December 2025. News is especially sought concerns SF author news as well as that relating to national SF conventions: size, number of those attending, prizes and any special happenings.

To contact us see here and try to put something clearly science fictional in the subject line in case your message ends up being spam-filtered and needs rescuing.

Very many thanks. Meanwhile feel free to browse the rest of the site; key links at the bottom, below.

Want to be kept abreast of when we have something new?
Should you wish, you can subscribe to our RSS feed.

 

