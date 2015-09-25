Plus over forty (40!) SF/F/H standalone fiction book and non-fiction SF and popular science book reviews. Hopefully something here for every science type who is into SF in this our 38th year. For full details of the latest contents see our What's New page .

Future SF Worldcon bids and seated Worldcons currently running with LGBT+ freedom percentage scores in bold, include for:- 2026 - Los Angeles in 2026, USA (Seated Worldcon) 81% 2027 - Montreal, Canada (Seated Worldcon) 94%% 2028 - Brisbane, Australia in 2028 77% - Kigali, Rwanda in 2028 36% 2029 - Dublin in 2029, Republic of Ireland 73% 2030 - Edmonton in 2030, Canada 94%% 2031 - Texas in 2031, USA 60% 2032 - Possible Netherlands bid 74% The LGBT+ equality percentages come from File770 which in turn came from Tammy Coxon pointing out the Equaldex.com equality rankings. Rankings checked for September 2025 (they do change with local events).

There is talk of two bids for 2029 Eastercon . Apparently, one was to be a statement of intent for 2028 but slipped to 2029 given the above announcement . Nothing formal has come our way on either.

There are rumblings for a joint Eurocon-Eastercon bid for 2028 . These have been held before and successfully. The 1984 Eastercon-Eurocon was Seacon in Brighton. It had three mainland European Guests, only one from Britain and one from N. America. It had a solid programme of talks, film screenings, interviews and – compared by today – mercifully few hot-air panels: it was also the largest Eastercon ever held, in part due to a highly successful press campaign with coverage in advance of the con and a full half-hour radio programme broadcast on BBC Radio 4 and another on the BBC World Service, both providing heritage value after the event. The subsequent 1993 Jersey Eurocon-Eastercon benefited from its proximity to France and a purpose-built cinema opposite the hotel in which to screen the film programme. The 2010 Eastercon-Euroconference (not quite the same as a Eurocon but also under the auspices of the European SF Society) also had a strong European dimension and greatly benefited from being next door to Heathrow airport and in its free bus zone, but marred with no mainland European guests. Eurocons are highly varied from: the 1994 Eurocon which took over the city centre cinema for its film programme, town square for its fireworks and laser show (seen by 100,000) and the local college for its lecture theatres for talks, and opera house for big-name interviews, to the 1999 Eurocon in Germany that benefitted from being held in a purpose-built conference centre a car park away from the main hotel. This last's conference centre had a main, tiered auditorium in which the several GoHs were interviewed and films screened (including an item that had been banned in the host country). Programme timetable slippage aside, that even had a solid pan-European programme including three GoHs from Britain (a rarity for mainland European cons) one from the US and other from those based in Europe (including a former US-based author). The question is whether the organisers of the 2028 putative bid are aware of the history of Eurocons and Eastercons of the past and then build on them?

The Worldcon bid for 2029 for Dublin, republic of Ireland has provided some details . The main venue will be the same one as Dublin used for their previous Worldcon in 2019 . Because of the chronic overcrowding of that event they will also be using the National College of Ireland about 400 metres/yards away. This venue has larger lecture theatres than most of the breakout programme rooms of the main venue (which are rather small for a Worldcon). Because of the issues with the main venue room size, it may be that a significant number will not get into all the programme items they want. Queuing was an issue, especially early on, for the previous 2019 event, but for 2029 they will have a system so that depending on the length of queues for each event it will be possible to know when an item is overbooked. This will not solve the being able to get into breakout programme item issue, but it will solve the needlessly having to queue and then find out you can't get in problem. Dublin has some good tourist sites and plenty of cafes and restaurants, so this Worldcon may be more for fans happy mainly to do tourism and have a Worldcon on the side rather than vice-versa : seasoned Worldcon fans for whom the programme is the main draw may want to give this one a miss, but for those wishing a holiday in western Europe, this bid could well be for them. No news as to whether or not they will have a film programme stream as Seattle did (the previous 2019 Dublin event did not).

The Brisbane Australia Worldcon bid for 2028 has provided some details . In the event they win the site selection (to take place at the 2026 Worldcon in Los Angles) the event will take place 27th – 31st July 2028. The week before there will be a Solar eclipse in Australia best seen in Sydney, so some SF fans may arrive in Australia early for that. It may be that the Worldcon will liaise with a package tour for those that want to see the eclipse: they are looking into that. The convention itself will (should the bid win) be held in the centre of Brisbane at the Brisbane Conference and Exhibition Centre. The rail station is next to the convention venue and the connection to the airport currently costs £14 / Aus$26 / US$18. The neighbouring, connecting hotel has 305 rooms and there are over 8,000 hotel rooms within 1.25 miles / 2km of the convention centre. No news as to whether or not they will have a film programme stream as Seattle did.

The 2027 Worldcon in Montreal provides details having won the site selection vote at this year's Worldcon in Seattle . There will hopefully be a new light rail from the airport to the ity centre. This is in addition to the 747 shuttle airport shuttle which cost about and is about 20 minutes away currently costing about £6 / US$8. The languages spoken are mostly English and French. The venue will be the Palais de Congress. The hall they propose to use for the Hugos and other major events seat 1,300. There are plenty of small meeting rooms for talks, interviews and panels. No news as to whether or not they will return to Worldcons of yore and have a film programme stream as Seattle did.

The 2027 Worldcon bid for Montreal seems to have hit some choppy water . The bid ( subsequently won ) came about as the then extant bid for Tel Aviv seemed less likely given Israel's war. As we previously reported (see afore link) that Montreal had been silent. However, it now has: lost its Chair (without saying why); seen Board member disputes; been poor about communicating including a full list of who is on the bid's board; and issued a 'forgiveness' statement indicating/suggesting that some of its bid members may have recently cause SF fan angst. Canada recently ran the 2023 NASFic (the N. American alternate to Worldcon when the latter is held outside the US) but it was a small affair. There is therefore concern about Canadian fandom's current ability to host a large Worldcon. Canada held a slightly flawed but mainly competent Worldcon in 2003 .

The 2026 Worldcon seated for Los Angles (US) issues an apology over wording . Apparently complaints were made as to the wording of the convention's theme that could be interpreted as endorsing Westward Expansion and the displacement and colonization of Indigenous peoples. The theme of LAcon V, the 84th World Science Fiction Convention, is 'Adventure Awaits'. Their intention is to celebrate the adventures that science fiction and fantasy explore. The original wording could be interpreted as the convention being a celebration of Westward Expansion. LAcon V, as it is called, is scheduled to take place 27th – 31st August 2026 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, USA.

The 2025 Worldcon in Seattle organisers remained silent on its decision to break the World SF Society (WSFS) constitution . Seattle decided not to hold a business meeting at the convention . WSFS is the body under whose auspices Worldcons are meant to be run. Its constitution clearly states that Worldcons should hold a business meeting at the convention (not in advance of it let alone solely electronically as Seattle did). The relevant clauses of the WSFS Constitution are: 1.5.3.; 1.7.2.; 1.7.3.; 5.1.1.; 5.1.4.; 5.1.5.; 6.2. That Seattle has broken multiple clauses of the WSFS constitution demonstrates the utter contempt with which they hold Worldcon fandom at large and WSFS in particular. That SMOFs (the so-called 'secret masters of fandom' who attend the annual SMOFcons of Worldcon organisers) have largely remained silent speaks to the tension between Worldcon organiser who do not seem to wish to be constrained by the general population of Worldcon regulars. That WSFS officers also have remained silent testifies as to their inability to ensure good governance and/or their willingness to facilitate discussion to enable good governance. You can't make this stuff up!

The First Fandom Foundation presented its annual awards at this year's Worldcon's Opening Ceremony . The three awards given were: The First Fandom Hall of Fame Award . This has been presented annually since 1963 to a living recipient who has made significant contributions to Science Fiction during their lifetime. This year it went to Vince Docherty . He is best known in Worldcon fandom for being the co-chair for two Worldcons held in Glasgow: Intersection (1995) and Interaction (2005). The Posthumous Hall of Fame Award . Established in 1994, this acknowledges those who should have, but did not receive, deserved recognition during their lifetime. This year it went to two well-known N. American writers Damon Knight and Kate Wilhelm . The Sam Moskowitz Archive Award . Established in 1998, this is given to an SF collector but recognises not only an impressive collection but what actually has been done with it. This year it went to Rob Hansen who is a British fan historian known for his collection of fanzines and using this to author a number of books, notably THEN: Science Fiction Fandom in the UK: 1930-1980 .

The 2025 Worldcon in Seattle saw a welcome return of a film programme stream . There were 10 hours of films per day. There was a juried award for the best films screened at the Worldcon. There were: Best Short Film: Invasion ’53 A man-eating alien crashes a suburban cocktail party. Best Feature Film: Battledream Chronicle In 2100, the empire of Mortemonde colonized almost all the nations of the Earth and reduced their populations to slavery. Syanna, a young martinican slave, refuses to keep living in this condition and decides to fight for her freedom…In 2100, the empire of Mortemonde colonised almost all the nations of the Earth and reduced their populations to slavery. Syanna, a young martinican slave, refuses to keep living in this condition and decides to fight for her freedom… Best Fantasy Film: An Old Friend (Short film.) An imaginary friend (Jason Faunt) finds out his sole purpose is to bring happiness to his child, only to discover his child is a 90 year old man (Tom Skerritt) on his death bed. Best Science Fiction Film: Project Alpha: Terminal Embrace (Short film.) In 2089, after the launch of the ‘Robot Only Programme’, Alpha, a second generation robot that has long been dedicated to end-of-life care, can’t escape the fate of being eliminated by humans. Best Horror Film: Catty Bete (Short film.) Bete lives happily with her mother and her 50 cats, but a visit from a distant cousin is bound to reveal dark secrets… Best Pacific Northwest Film: Superior Subject (Short film.) Superior Subject centres on Dawn, a brave student who decides to fight against the bizarre and increasingly oppressive tests she and her friends are forced to undertake. Best Animated Film: Howl if You Love Me (Short film.) Boy has girl. Boy loses girl. Boy wins girl back, but girl is a werewolf. However, there were feature films too, including: Breaking Infinity Breaking Infinity is a time-bending thriller about a research scientist, who has become unstuck in time. I Watched Her Grow Seven years after the mysterious death of her mother, an isolated botanist meets an enigmatic, teenage runaway in a creek. Forming an unexpected bond, the two embark on a harrowing journey to confront their respective pasts, all while slowly realising that they may not have to face their uncertain futures alone. Rewind Time is a weapon and a curse for Cole Webb, a skilled thief with the power to rewind time, faces his greatest adversary: himself… Surge of Power: Where There’s Smoke Enjoy the latest instalment of the “Surge of Power” indie superhero film franchise known for having lots of celebrities from the sci-fi and superhero genres! The Ladder In the twilight of his life, an aging Alaskan fisherman and father, grieving his late wife, considers a mysterious procedure promising a fresh start. As close friends undergo the transformation, he grapples with his longing for a second chance and the cost of letting go of the life he’s known. The Old Man and the Demon Sword In a haunted forest of a forgotten Portuguese village, an evil force emerges. Unafraid of God or Man, it roams the valleys, claiming the souls of those lost in temporary pleasures. The only thing standing between this evil and humanity’s doom is a retired construction worker, a bottle of wine, a 50cc Zundapp motorcycle, and a sword possessed by a mysterious demon. The Village of Six A family is diverted from their destination route, by road, until they end up in an abandoned and ruined town. Their terrifying legends soon come to life, trapping them in an unprecedented hell. Time Helmet Inventor Donald Voltmann, down on his luck and estranged from his young daughter, builds a Time Helmet to turn his life around.

The Science Programme at the 2025 Seattle Worldcon . As usual at Worldcons, a single area of science dominated the science programme – astronomy and space science – with the rest of science making another half of the science programme. This year, this last included a good number of items on artificial intelligence (AI). The programme included the following space-related and cosmology items : 'And Then I Was Hooked: Space Exploration'; 'Roving Mars'; 'NASA and The Expanse: Earth, Mars, and the Belt'; 'Wonders From the James Webb Space Telescope'; 'What’s New at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory'; 'Replacing the International Space Station'; 'Growing Food and Eating in Space'; 'Journey to a Water World: The Europa Clipper Mission'; 'The Women Pioneers of Space Science'; 'Lucy’s Tour of the Trojan Asteroids'; 'The Rest of the World in Space'; 'Cheap Access to Space: Living the Dream'; 'NASA’s Unsung Heroes'; 'Our Friend, the Satellite'; ''Life in a Universe Full of Planets'; 'Who Needs Gravity Wells?'; 'Europa Clipper: NASA Investigates an Icy Ocean'; 'Fun with Astrophysics'; 'To Live or Die in the Space Biz: Lessons From a Wild Ride Through the Technology Valley of Death'; '9-1-1 in Freefall: Medical Emergencies in Space'; 'Getting to Know the Outer Solar System'; 'Nuclear Rockets—An Idea Whose Time Has Gone?'; 'The Moon Is Nigh: Cislunar Exploration in 2025'. And then there was the rest of science : 'The I about AI'; 'The Rising Tide of Climate Change Fiction'; 'That’s Not How This Works, That’s Not How Any of This Works: Science Fails in Fiction'; 'Can Biological Research Ever Be Independent?'; 'The Ecology of World-Building'; 'Interesting Energy for Future and Fiction'; 'Regulating AI'; 'Heartbeeps: Can Robots Have Emotions?'; 'Apocalypse Now'; 'What Is (species) Domestication?'; 'Commercial Fusion Energy—10 Years Away!'; 'Repopulation After Disasters'; 'Techno-Fear' (cyber-security); 'Life as We Know It'; 'AI-Created and AI-Assisted Art—Threat or Menace?'; 'Human Evolution and Our Influence on It'; 'Too Close to Home: Writing the Near-Future'; 'The Energy of AI'; 'Plagues and Pestilences'; 'The Future of Education Technology'; 'Biotech… and By That, You Mean What?'; 'Navigating AI as an Author or Editor'; 'Whose Science Is It Anyways?'; 'Quantum Computing'; 'Future Remote Medical Sensing and Privacy Concerns'; 'Biology and Evolution of the Dog'; 'Who Wants to Live Forever?'; 'Could Robots have Rights? An Intersection of Science Fiction and Philosophy'; 'Last Chance to See: Biodiversity in Science Fiction'; 'You’re Looking at It: The Future of Phones'; 'AI and Creativity'; 'By the Numbers: Mathematics in Science Fiction'. Last year's Worldcon science programme here .

The 2025 Worldcon programme saw around 15 parallel programme streams. As is common in recent years, panels dominated (a sad trend as not all panels bother to pre-prepare, some have poor moderation, and once members have introduced themselves a fair chunk of the programme time is gone – but they are easy for Worldcon programmers to organise) but there were also a few talks (perhaps too few?), a few readings, some table talks (limited space – six participants per author only – that required advance-booking) and this year a very welcome return of the film programme (more of which later) and a few workshops/classes. For Brits, and those interested in British SF, there was a series of 'BritCon' items. All this and the usual signing sessions, dealers hall, art show and fan areas meant that as usual there was plenty to do and see.

The 2025 Worldcon was held in Seattle (USA) . The membership early in August a couple of weeks before the event saw 5,116 attending members plus 368 virtual members (who checked in on streamed programme items via the internet) out of 6,536 in total (which includes things like 'Child members'. The preliminary membership data announced at the closing ceremony were: Full Five Day Passes given out: 5,500 Day passes printed: 1,902 (this might include some double counting of folk who came for more than one day.) Grand total 7,402 warm bodies (again the day-pass double count caveat applying) Virtual memberships: 835 The big Worldcon membership news this year concerns the nearest equivalent to 'Supporting Members' (those who get voting rights and are sent physical publications and which was not a membership category this year, though WSFS (World SF Society) Membership was and this under the Constitution has the same rights as the old 'Supporting Membership'. This membership category was way down at 755 members compared to last year's Glasgow Worldcon's 2,390 Supporting Membership. Why this substantive fall you might reasonably ask? Well, the only thing that has changed with this category is that Glasgow's head organisers in their wisdom decided to go against the WSFS Constitution and also its Resolutions and Rulings of Continuing Effect and not send Supporting/WSFS members their physical publications (principally the Souvenir Book) . If Worldcon organisers are going to stick the finger to Worldcon fans who determine the WSFS Constitution, then expect them to vote with their feet and not take out such supporting/WSFS membership. If one assumes a WSFS membership rate of US$50 and allow US$15 for the run-on print costs and postage of the Souvenir Book, and also assume that Seattle would have had roughly the same number of such supporting members that Glasgow had, then a back-of-the envelope calculation reveals that Seattle would have had an extra 850 such members garnering the con some US$29,750 (£22,850 income (after publication and postage costs). So, Worldcon organisers can ρiss off average Worldcon fans, but they will pay for it! The Fancy Dress Masquerade went off well as far as the average attender was concerned. For those in fancy dress, the pre-masquerade preparation facilities were fine. However, there was some concern expressed on social media as to the length of time participants were required to spend in (sometimes uncomfortable) costume, the lack of participants' music at the masquerade rehearsal, staffing resources to assist costumers, the way the photography was organised, and edge-of-stage safety. Such issues need to be addressed by future Worldcons if participation is to be encouraged. The Hugo Awards were also presented, a reported earlier above . The Hugo Ceremony lasted for around two hours and went off for the most part reasonably well, with signing and text on its YouTube video. The two controversial occurrences were multiple mispronunciations of short-listed creators' names and one presenter taking it upon themselves to shame no-show film (dramatic presentation long-form) winners: nobody has the right to insist on the attendance of any short-listed award contender (even the Hugo Award) – some folk don't have the Hugos on their radar – this is just diversity of interest/involvement – and this shaming was in poor taste. The mispronunciation issue attracted some opprobrium in fannish social media. The bar . The bar at the Sheraton Grand Hotel bar seemed to be where things happened on the social front in the evenings. Some positive comments on social media here. CoVID . There seemed to be few CoVID cases: just two reported. Whether this was due to underreporting, the success of the vaccines, the waning affect of variants or a combination thereof, cannot be determined. However, here things at least seem to be moving in the right direction. Some items encouraged mask-wearing. A few wore masks regularly throughout the convention.

The 2025 Sci-Fi London was held . This was the 25th SFL which means that next year ( 2026 ) will mark the 25th year since the first one a quarter of a century ago. This year it was held at the Picturehouse Finsbury Park, London. A dozen features and scores of shorts were screened in addition to there being an SF quiz, karaoke, pet dog cosplay. Plus there was a screening of the ten finalists for the 48-hour film making challenge and the winners announced. And the great news .... It looks like there will be another next year ( 2026 ) with another 48-hour challenge next April and the film fest proper later in the year. Check the Sci-Fi London website to view some trailers, some Challenge winners and more, with news of next year's event towards the end of the year. This year's SFL 48-Hour Challenge winners can be viewed at these links: - 1st place: ' Warm Welcome ' by Team: Death by Cat Bag - 2nd place: ' The Set Up ' by Team: Biaol - 3rd place: ' Solid State ' by Team: Gifme5 Last year's Sci-Fi London reviewed here and the 2023 event reported here . A full convention report of the 2025 Sci-Fi London is here .

The 2025 Aurora Award winners from the Canadian Science Fiction and Fantasy Association (CSFFA) have been announced . The principal category winners were: Best SF Novel : The Siege of Burning Grass by Premee Mohamed Best 'Young Adult' Novel : The Butcher of the Forest by Premee Mohamed Best Graphic Novel : Star Trek Lower Decks: Warp Your Own Way by Ryan North & Chris Fenoglio Best Related Work : Year’s Best Canadian Fantasy and Science Fiction: Volume Two by Stephen Kotowych Full details of all the award's categories can be found at www.csffa.ca .

The 2025 Dragon Awards shortlists and winners have been announced . These awards aren't for works in the preceding calendar year but for works that came out between 1st July 2024 and 30th June 2025. This means the award largely covers the time between the end of voting before the convention one year and the next. It also means that titles released early in the summer will get overlooked as folk will not have had time to read them especially if the mass market paperback hasn't yet come out. The principal category short-lists, with WINNERS in bold, are: Best SF Novel : Alliance Unbound by C .J. Cherryh, Jane S. Fancher The Mercy of Gods by James S. A. Corey Absolution by Jeff VanderMeer Extremophile by Ian Green Nether Station by Kevin J. Anderson The Folded Sky by Elizabeth Bear This Inevitable Ruin by Matt Dinniman ( WINNER ) Best SF/F TV Series, TV or Internet : Murderbot , Apple TV+ Severance , Apple TV+ Wheel of Time , Amazon Prime The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power , Amazon Prime Silo , Apple TV+ Andor , Disney+ ( WINNER ) Best SF/F Film Sinners by Ryan Coogler Thunderbolts by Jake Schreier Wicked by Jon M. Chu How to Train Your Dragon by Dean DeBlois Deadpool & Wolverine by Shawn Levy ( WINNER ) Alien: Romulus by Fede Álvare Note : The novel The Mercy of Gods made SF² Concatenation's New Year Best SF of 2024 (scroll down from the link to see how our recommendations went on to fare against the major SF Awards later in the year).

The 2025 Horror Writers' Association Bram Stoker Awards have been announced at the World Horror Convention. The awards are named in honour of the author of the seminal horror novel Dracula . The principal category wins were:- Novel : The Haunting of Velkwood by Gwendolyn Kiste Debut Novel : The Eyes Are the Best Part by Monika Kim Graphic Novel : H. P. Lovecraft’s The Call of Cthulhu by Gou Tanabe Screenplay : The Substance Full details of all the category wins can be found at www.horror.org .

The 2025 British Fantasy Awards short-list has been announce have been announced by the British Fantasy Society. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at World Fantasy Convention in Brighton. The winner from the short-lists are decided by BFS determined panels of judges. The principal category short-lists are Fantasy Novel : The Green Man’s War by Juliet E. McKenna Fathomfolk by Eliza Chan Long Live Evil by Sarah Rees Brennan A Shadow Over Haven by David Green Masquerade by O.O. Sangoyomi Horror Novel : Withered Hill by David Barnett The Ravening by Daniel Church Among The Living by Tim Lebbon Bury Your Gays by Chuck Tingle My Darling Dreadful Thing by Johanna van Veen Feast While You Can by M. Clements & O. Datta Anthology : Nova Scotia 2 edited by N. Williamson & A. J. Wilson I Want That Twink Obliterated! edited by T. Galey, C.L. McCartney & R. Berg Fight Like A Girl 2 edited by R. Clarke & J. Hall Heartwood: A Mythago Wood Anthology edited by Dan Coxon The Year’s Best African Speculative Fiction (2023) edited by O. D. Ekpeki & C. Eziaghighala Bury Your Gays – An Anthology of Tragic Queer Horror edited Sofia Ajram Full details of all the category wins can be found at britishfantasysociety.org .

The 2025 Arthur C. Clarke (SF) Award short-list and winner has been announced for 2024 works . These are: Private Rites by Julia Armfield The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley Extremophile by Ian Green Annie Bot by Sierra Greer Service Model by Adrian Tchaikovsky Thirteen Ways to Kill Lulabelle Rock by Maud Woolf The winner was Annie Bot by Sierra Greer The Clarke SF Award is a juried award. As it happened back at the start of the year The Ministry of Time made our 'Best SF novels' of 2024 list . Last year's Clarke results are here .

The 2025 British SF Awards have been announced . The BSFA Awards announcement were made at this year's British Eastercon in Belfast. The winners were: Best Novel : Three Eight One by Aliya Whiteley ( Alien Clay removed from the ballot by request from its author) Best Short Fiction : “Why Don’t We Just Kill the Kid in the Omelas Hole” by Isabel J. Kim Best Shorter Fiction : Saturation Point by Adrian Tchaikovsky Best Audio Fiction : "The Personal Touch" by Rick Danforth Best Artwork : Cover of Nova Scotia Vol 2 art by Jenni Coutts Best Collection ( sic ): Punks4Palestine: An Anthology of Hopeful SciFi for an Uncertain Future edited by Jasen Bacon Best Non-Fiction (Long) : Track Changes by Abigail Nussbaum Best Short Non-Fiction : "Why A.I. Isn’t Going to Make Art" by Ted Chiang Best Translated Short Fiction : “Bone by Bone” by Mónika Rusvai, translation by Rachael Amoruso Best Fiction For Younger Readers : Doctor Who: Caged by Una McCormack.

The 2025 Hugo Awards were announced at this year's Worldcon in Seattle . The most popular categories were: Best Novel, Best Novella, Best Short Story and Best Dramatic Presentation Long Form. These each attracted the attention of over 60% of those Worldcon (WSFS) members (nearly 2,000) who voted. Conversely, other categories attracted less and you can go to thehugoawards.org for their details. This year the least popular categories included among others: Best Editor Long Form (there are few eligible editors in this category and even fewer editors that have not garnered a Hugo before), Best Graphic Story or Comic, Best Game or Interactive Media, Best Fanzine, and Best Poem. This year, 1,338 valid final ballots were received, which was down on 3,436 last year ( Glasgow, 2024 ), 1,674 ballots (Chengdu, 2023) and 3,587 valid ballots received when the Worldcon was last (2014) in Britain. Once again we are not listing all the results but only those categories of likely interest to the broader SF community (few, outside of the Worldcon community will know who editors, fans, artists, etc are, but they will likely have heard of best-selling novels, films, TV programmes). The principal category Hugo wins this year were:- Best Novel : The Tainted Cup by Robert Jackson Bennett Best Novella : Thornhedge by T. Kingfisher Best Novella : The Tusks of Extinction by Ray Nayler Best (Book) Series : 'Between Earth and Sky' by Rebecca Roanhorse Best Short Story : 'Stitched to Skin Like Family Is' by Nghi Vo Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form : Dune: Part Two Other category win information (those other categories) can be found at thehugoawards.org . Last year's principal category Hugo winners here .

For a reminder of the top films in 2024 (and earlier years) then check out our top Science Fiction Films annual chart. This page is based on the weekly UK box office ratings over the past year up to Easter. You can use this page if you are stuck for ideas hiring a DVD for the weekend.

Teaser : Avatar: Fire and Ash has a trailer out . Jake and Neytiri's family grapples with grief after Neteyam's death, encountering a new, aggressive Na'vi tribe, the Ash People, who are led by the fiery Varang, as the conflict on Pandora escalates and a new moral focus emerges. The film releases December 2025. You can see a cast interview and clips here .

Epic Games is using the voice of James Earl Jones as Darth Vader in it Fortnite game and the actors' union, SAG-AFTRA, has complained . The objection is not the actual use, James Earl Jones died in 2024 had agreed to allow his voice to be used by AI to recreate Darth Vader. However, they did not negotiate with the union as to the rates for current use. So, the union filed an unfair labour practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board against Llama Productions who are owned by Epic and who are behind AI using Jones' voice for the current Fortnite production. The Union has said that it is protecting its negotiating rights.

The Masque of the Red Death may be reincarnated as another film ? The Edgar Allan Poe story has been filmed before with Vincent Price starring. Filmmaker Charlie Polinger is said to be behind the venture, and Mikey Madison is considering being in it. Apparently Madison would play twin sisters in the story that sees a mad prince take in the noble class into his castle while a plague devastates the peasantry outside.

The Twilight Zone may be reincarnated as another film ? Word has it that Warner Brothers is considering the project with Ben Stiller to bring it to the big screen. However, it may be that instead of an anthology of three tales, there will just be a single story… So how this fits into the Rod Serling The Twilight Zone concept is unclear. The reporting so far suggest that the story will concern a fighter pilot whose rocket transports him 125 years into the future… This is a plot Serling has previously used.

Godzilla Minus One’s sequel is still unnamed and does not have a release date, however the finances make it inevitable ! Godzilla Minus One’s was made for an estimated US$15,000,000 (£12.3m) but after five months globally took US$113.7m (£93.2m). While we wait for the Minus One sequel, the next Godzilla film will be titled Godzilla x Kong: Supernova that is currently slated for March, 2027. Godzilla Minus One trailer here .

The Devils novel by Joe Abercrombie is to be adapted to film by James Cameron . Abercrombie's novel The Devils will be adapted for screen by director James ( The Terminator , Aliens , Avatar ) Cameron and his production company, Lightstorm. He will co-write the screenplay with Abercrombie.

Ice Cream Man gains distributors in many countries . Eli Roth has reportedly been working on this for a couple of decades, and yet the film's concept seems similar to the Image Comics’ Ice Cream Man series, launched in 2018. The plot concerns an idyllic summer town descending into madness when an ice cream man serves kids sweet delights with horrifying results… Gossip has it that the film may be the start of a new cinematic franchise…

Beeteljuice 3 has been green-lit . Director Tim Burton's original, comedy horror, 1988 film seemed right for a sequel but it took to 2024 before we got Beetlejuice Beetlejuice . That film had a reported budget of US$100 million (£82m) but took more than that in its opening weekend in N. America. Since then, worldwide it has taken US$452 million (£370m). So, not surprisingly a second sequel has been green-lit by Warner Brothers, despite just getting 77% on Rotten Tomatoes and 6.6/10 on IMBD (anything under 7.0 on IMDB is not usually considered very good so 6.6 is decidedly average: not bad, but certainly not very good). Tim Burton is onboard. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice trailer here

New A Christmas Carol film gains director with Robert Eggers . Eggers ( Nosferatu ) is currently directing Werewulf which is currently slated for a December 2026 release. So the new version of Charles Dickens’ 1843, classic ghost story will have to come out after that.

Phasmophobia is in development . Phasmophobia is a computer game created by Britain's Kinetic Games that since its 2020 launch has sold 23 million units. In the game, one to four players work to complete a contract where they must identify the type of ghost haunting a designated site, with several other optional objectives… Blumhouse is developing the film.

Incredibles 3 is in development . Peter Sohn ( Elemental , The Good Dinosaur ) is to direct. Brad Bird is writing the script: he worked on the previous two ( 2004 and 2018 ) as did Sohn. The Pixar comedy-action animation follows the life of a superhero family. The franchise has so far garnered over a billion pounds. ++++ You can see the Incredibles 2 trailer here .

Toy Story 5 is in development . Apparently it follows on from the events of Toy Story 4 . Tim Allen and Tom Hanks are back, reprising their roles as Buzz and Woody, respectively. This time they are up against the kids' new favourite toys that are electrical… It is currently slated for a June 2026 release.

The Odyssey's release date has been announced . The Christopher Nolan directed, produced and written film based on Homer’s, 8th century BC, epic poem has seen shooting complete in Morocco and begin in Sicily . It is now sufficiently underway fopr Universal to currently given a release date of July 2026. It reportedly has a big budget. The ancient classic fantasy concerns Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, on his journey home after the Trojan war. Odysseus faces Polyphemus the giant Cyclops, Sirens, the nymph Calypso and the witch goddess Circe as he makes his way back to his island home.

Remain , the supernatural, thriller romance, gets a release date . The M Night Shyamalan film, concerns a grieving architect for his recently departed sister. The New York architect, Tate Donovan, arrives in Cape Cod to design his best friend’s summer home. Architect Donovan is looking for a fresh start after his recent discharge from a psychiatric facility where he was treated for acute depression. Still grappling with the loss of his beloved sister, Tate Donovan meets Wren, a young woman who makes him challenge everything he knows about his logical and controlled world… Shyamalan is writing the script while at the same time author Nicholas Sparks is writing the book. The film is currently slated for an October 2026 release and the book is likely to hit the shops before that.

Highlander reboot gains principal cast . Russell Crowe will play highlander Henry Cavill's mentor. Chad Stahelski ( John wick ) will direct and the script is to be by Michael Finch ( John Wick: Chapter 4 ). Karen ( Doctor Who ) Gillan also stars: her Scottish background and accent makes her most suitable. She will play the wife of Connor McLeod. Her Gillan's latest film is Life of Chuck based on a Stephen King story. ++++ You can see the original 1986 film's trailer here .

Netflix's Narnia to have a two-week IMAX release This is a rare move for Netflix as the streamer uses the exclusivity of their original offerings only appearing on their platform to drive subscriptions. Director and screenwriter, Greta ( Barbie ) Gerwig, reportedly called for the limited cinematic release. Word has it that Narnia will cover the sixth novel of the series, The Magician’s Nephew . Emma ( Barbie ) Mackey is to play the White Witch. It is the White Witch who plunged Narnia into an endless winter (where it never ever gets to Christmas) and turns her enemies into statues. The film is currently slated for a late 2026 release.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been shot in Britain . Shooting in the UK took place over the summer. Joining Tom Holland (Spider-Man) is Jon Bernthal as the Punisher. Word has it that Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are back as MJ and Ned. You will remember that after Spider-Man: No Way Home everyone's memory was wiped as to who Spider-Man was… And this included MJ and Ned.

The next Star Wars film is to be called Star Wars: Starfighter . Previously reported, Ryan Gosling is to star along with Mia Goth, and Shawn Levy ( Deadpool & Wolverine ) is to direct , the film is currently slated for a May 2027 release and so follows The Mandalorian & Grogu slated for 2026. Jonathan Tropper has written the screenplay. This standalone film focuses on new characters and is set roughly five years after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker .

John Carpenter and Bong Joon Ho are to collaborate on a film ! John Carpenter is, of course, known for adapting the John W. Campbell short 'Who Goes There' as The Thing , Escape from New York , Starman and They Live , while Bong Jo Ho is known for adapting Snowpiercer and Mickey 17 . The latter has auteur, award-winning artistic cred and the former is a commercial success: both have made solid SFnal contributions. What will come of this collaboration has yet to be revealed but it is bound to be interesting.

The BRZRKR Netflix film on track ! Keanu Reeves' Brzrkr comic series co-created with writer Matt Kindt and artist Ron Garney and published by BOOM! Studios, is becoming a film. The comic series recently saw Reeves team up with China Miéville to write The Book of Elsewhere which is set in the universe of BRZRKR . Keanu Reeves is obviously starring. It concerns a cursed, immortal warrior 'B' who ends up working for the US government fighting battles too dangerous for anyone else. But what is behind his endless, blood-soaked life and how can he end it..? The comic was hugely successful with its first issue selling over 600,000 copies and the title as a whole over 3.5 million. The film has Justin ( The Fast and Furious and Star Trek Beyond ) Lin behind it and The Batman 2 co-writer Mattson Tomlin is adapting the comic series to a screenstory.

The Dog Stars is to be a Ridley Scott produced film . It is an adaptation of the Clarke SF Award short-listed, Peter Heller, The Dog Stars (2012), novel that is set nearly a decade after a lethal, global pandemic that has more than decimated the world's population. Hig (to be played by Jacob Elordi) lives in the shelter of a protective, Colorado mountain range on one side and a vast plain on the other. Few are likely to cross the mountains and Hig regularly patrols the plane using a 1956 Cessna plane enabling him to see potential threats long before they can reach him. Fortunately, Hig is not alone, he lives with an armed doomsday prepper Bangley (to be played by Josh [ Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame ] Brolin). On one of Hig's exploratory re-supply expeditions, he stumbles upon a protective ranch-owner (played by Guy [ Prometheus ] Pearce) and his daughter (played by Margaret [ The Substance ]. Qualley. But this is not what dogs him… Constantly at the back of Hig's mind is his memory of half a distant radio conversation of a plane requesting permission to land: there was another plane pilot out there…!

Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Golum gets a release date: it is currently slated for December 2027 . It is set before the events of The Fellowship of the Ring and is based on the appendices of Tolkien's novel. Peter Jackson is returning to produce. Andy Serkis is set to both star and direct. Note : this is not the fan-made Hunt for Gollum of 2009.

Elden Ring – based on the George R. R. Martin story – gains director in Alex Garland . Elden Ring is based on a George R. R. Martin story set in his 'A Song of Ice and Fire' sequence that served as the basis for The Game of Thrones TV series. It has also been adapted as a role playing game that has sold over 30 million units. George R. R. Martin is one of those co-producing.

Deeper gains co-star and budget . Ana de Armas will co-star with Tom Cruise . The film's budget is reported to be north of US$200 million (£154m). The film concerns a former astronaut who has turned to marine abyssal exploration and it is down there where a mysterious force is encountered. The film will be directed by Doug Liman who previously worked with Tom Cruise on Edge of Tomorrow .

Evil Dead Burn fantastical horror gains principal cast . We reported on this film coming last season . Its cast will include Souheila Yacoub, Hunter Doohan, Luciane Buchanan and Tandi Wright. Sam Raimi, who was behind the original four films is co-producing and, as previously reported Sébastien Vanicek ( Infested ) is directing. It currently slated for a July 2026 release.

Victorian Psycho gothic horror gains principal cast . Maika Monroe ( It Follows ) plays the staring governess from Hell along with Thomasin McKenzie. The film is set in set in 1858 and the story centres on a governess named Winifred Notty, who hides her psychopathic predilections while arriving to work at a remote manor. It is based on the novel by Virginia Feito who is also onboard for the screenplay. Zachary Wigon directs.

Forthcoming James Bond gets director Villeneuve and writer Steven Knight . At the beginning of the year ( 2025 ) the James Bond franchise was been taken over by Amazon MGM . They have now announced that the next film will be directed by Denis ( Blade Runner 2049 , Arrival , Dune ) Villeneuve and written by Steven ( Peaky Blinders ) Knight. This last appointment was made after he was asked to pitch basic plot ideas. Knight was Oscar-nominated in 2004 for Dirty Pretty Things and he wrote and created 2024 BBC 1 series This Town which won a Royal Television Society award. He is also known for being a James Bond fan. The current loose expectation is that the next Bond film will be out in 2028.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) phase 7 is coming . Late 2027 and 2028 will see the latest development of the MCU with phase 7. Phase 7 finally consolidates the Marvel films into one shared universe, where Sony’s Spider-Man universe and Fox’s former Fantastic Four and X-Men franchises finally co-exist alongside the Avengers universe A lot hangs on the X-Men reboot . There are four Marvel films currently slated for 2028.

Babylon V creator, J. Michael Straczynski, is relocating from the US to Great Britain, but he is not alone . It seems as if many are relocating from the US and this includes scientists. The Guardian newspaper reports that a record number, over 6,000, of US Americans applied for British citizenship in the first three months of this year, and for the right to live and work in Britain indefinitely. The common perception seems to be that these folk are escaping living under a Trump presidency.

Threads , the 1984 nuclear war docu-drama, may be made into a TV series . Warp ( Adolescence ) Films, is behind the series' development. The original BBC TV film considered what a nuclear attack would mean to those living in Sheffield, Britain. It showed the nuclear attack, the disintegration of society, and the onset of a nuclear winter. You can see the original (1984) Threads trailer here .

Land of the Lost is being rebooted by Netflix . Apparently this 1974 children's show is something of a cult classis in the USA. It concerns a family whose river raft transport them to another time/world. Krofft Productions remade the series in 1991, and adapted it into a feature film in 2009 that bombed. The original show ran for 43 episodes across three seasons on NBC. ++++ You can see the original show's intro here .

Crystal Lake gets its principal cast . The Friday the 13th prequel series sees Linda Cardellini and William Catlett lead. Joining them are Devin Kessler, Cameron Scoggins and Gwendolyn Sundstrom. Linda Cardellini will play Pamela Voorhees, mother of the masked killer Jason Voorhees who was believed to have drowned as a boy in Crystal Lake but emerges years later seeking revenge for the murder of his serial killer mother. Pamela. Betsy Palmer played the role in the first Friday the 13th film (1980). The role has subsequently been played by Marilyn Poucher, Paula Shaw, and Nana Visitor in various sequels, crossovers, and reboot films.

Carrie gets its principal cast . Summer Howell ( (Cult of Chucky ) and Samantha Sloyan ( The Pitt ) will lead the 8-episode series for Amazon Prime . Howell will play Carrie and Sloyan her mother. As previously reported, Mike Flanagan ( Doctor Sleep ) is writing; he has previously adapted several of Stephen King’s other works. Carrie (1974) is based on King’s first novel. Carrie has been adapted before, most famously with Brian De Palma's 1976 film that starred Sissy Spacek.

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 will be a new animated TV series . The series will be a spin-off from Stranger Things set in Hawkins in the stark winter of 1985 between seasons 2 and 3 of the original live-action series and feature the show’s original characters. There will be one new character addition, Nikki, a tough, mohawk-wearing gal – fighting new monsters and unravelling a paranormal mystery terrorising their town. Matt and Ross Duffer brothers are executive producing the animated series. Meanwhile, The fifth and final season of the live-action Stranger Things series will air in three parts late this year: the first premiering on 26th November ( 2025 ), part two on Christmas and the series' finale on New Year’s Eve.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is to end with a shortened fifth season . Paramount+ announced the series has been renewed for a fifth season which will consist of six episodes. The season will also be the show’s last. The makers say that this will enable them to conclude all the plot arcs. The third 10-episode season only just premiered this summer ( 2025 ), so we have a way to go yet. As this is a prequel series to the original Star trek pilot, it may be that the show will conclude just prior to the events of the classic Trek two-parter. It is not clear whether this shows termination has anything to do with Paramount Global's current cost-cutting but this is the most watched Trek show Paramount+ is currently airing. One reason for the concern is that the streaming Star Trek: Discovery spin-off film Star Trek: Section 31 got a poor reception. Meanwhile, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy has wrapped filming. ++++ You can see Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season three trailer here .

The Last Of Us has been renewed for a third season by HBO . The renewal came before the airing of the second season's final episode. Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann are the series joint showrunners. They have teased that it may take a fourth season to wrap up all the plot arcs. The first season's episode 'Long, Long Time' won a Hugo Award . As to when Season 3 will air, because filming is not scheduled to start until 2026, a 2027 launch date is most likely.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been renewed for a third season by Disney+ . The news comes ahead of the season 2 debut in December ( 2025 ). Season three will follow the story of Rick Riordan's 2007 novel, The Titan's Curse . The teen fantasy series follows a 12-year-old demigod. When the sky god Zeus (Lance Riddick) accuses Percy (Walker Scobell) of stealing his lightning bolt, Percy embarks on a dangerous quest to restore order to Olympus with the help of his friends Annabeth (Leah Jeffries) and Grover (Aryan Simhadri). The first season had good viewing figures. You can see the first season trailer here .

The Ark has been renewed for a third season by SyFy . The series, commissioned in 2022 , is set 100 years in the future, when planetary colonisation missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race. Such was the success of its first season it was renewed for a second . In it after the crew of Ark One reached their destination and found it uninhabitable, they struggled to survive long enough to locate a new home for themselves and all the ships that are due to follow... Season three is slated too air in 2026. You can see the series' trailer here .

The Devil May Cry has been renewed for a second season by Netflix . The animated series is based on a 2022, SF/F action-adventure computer game. It concerns the demon hunter Dante and his efforts to thwart various demon invasions of Earth. A number of iterations of the computer game have been made for various gaming consoles, and so far sales have exceeded 33 million copies. See the original trailer here .

Citadel spin-off series are both not being renewed . Amazon's Citadel , that launched in 2023, is a genre-adjacent, technothriller spy series concerning a small international ruling class (think quasi-illuminati). It spawned two spin-off series Citadel: Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana but neither are to have a second season following poor ratings. Instead the plot loose ends from Honey Bunny and Diana will be woven in to season 2 of Citadel that is expected late spring/early summer 2026. You can see a citadel explanatory teaser video here .

Resident Alien has been cancelled after its fourth season . The series, on SyFy Channel and USA Network plus streamed on Peacock, is based on the Dark Horse comics. (We previously reported the series' premise .) While Resident Alien season 1 debuted with a little over 1 million viewers, the number was down to around 500,000 viewers when season 4 premiered. ++++ You can see the season 4 trailer here .

The Wheel of Time has been cancelled after its third season . This follows a slippage in the show's US ratings on Amazon Prime. Globally, its viewing has held up, but the show – based on the Robert Jordan novels – is expensive to make. Nonetheless, its Season 3 ranks 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, up from 86% for Season 2 and 81% for Season 1. The show was short-listed for a Hugo Award in the 'Best Dramatic Presentation Short Form' category in 2022. You can see the season 3 trailer here .

Friday the 13th prequel series, Crystal Lake , may hark back to the original film's premise . The original Friday the 13th (1980) film had a budget of US$550,000 (£450,000) that brought in a global revenue of US$60 million (£49m). The original was also different from the subsequent ten films. The subsequent franchise had Pamela Voorhees as the mother of Jason Voorhees, the hockey mask-wearing slasher, but in the original film, Jason is a child who drowns at Camp Crystal Lake. His death leads his mother, Pamela, to seek revenge against the counsellors she blames for her son’s death. The forthcoming Crystal Lake series from Peacock will see Linda Cardellini star as Pamela Voorhees. You can see the original film trailer here .

God of War screenwriter reveals he's never played the game ! Amazon has ordered two seasons of the forthcoming show based on the computer game of the same name. It has been in the works for over two years now and earlier this year got Ronald D. Moore as its new show-runner . All well and good, Ronald D. Moore is known for his work on the Star Trek franchise and the films Star Trek: Generations and Star Trek: First Contact as well as the 2006 re-boot of Battlestar Galactica . However, there were a few eyebrows raised when Moore revealed that he had not played electronic games sine the arcade days of the late 1970s and '80s: he has never played God of War ! Indeed, he is unlikely to do so since he finds modern games box controls a pain in the aτse. Some feel that this may benefit the forthcoming show enabling it to draw more upon the original, Norse myth, source material than the actual game's storyline. Others that a faithful adaptation may well be welcomed by gaming fans as was the recent faithful adaptation of The Last of Us .

Knight of the seven Kingdoms gets an early 2026 release date . The George R. R. Martin. A prequel to Game of Thrones (2011–2019) will come out on HBO. The release has been held back from later this year. We previously reported the series' details .

The Squid Game third season's launch is a boost for Netflix . It is Netflix's biggest series' season launch. The third season launched in June ( 2025 ) was the most accessed, 60.1 million times in three days. The series has had to 368.4 million hours downloaded make it the streamer's ninth biggest non-English language show. The first and second seasons occupy Netflix's top two series chart slots.

Doctor Who children's programme may be coming ? It will be a pre-school animation. Apparently Disney will not be involved. It is envisioned that the show, if it happens, will air on CBeebies (the BBC's channel for toddlers). However, The BBC and Disney+ are also preparing the first Whoniverse spin-off, The War Between the Land and the Sea which sees the return of the Silurians.

BBC Doctor Who spoilers galore . Just hours after the BBC aired the final part of the current season of Doctor Who that it reported – on BBC News TV, national radio and its online website – a spoiler as to who the Doctor regenerated in the season's final scene. What were they thinking!? Many, who had planed to time-shift view the episode later were upset, and with good reason. The BBC gave a wimpy response and has promised to be more “mindful” of spoilers in news stories after viewers complained. Not good enough! There should be a standard 'no spoiler' policy and this sent as a reminder to all BBC journalists. That it issued a spoiler for one of its own shows is both daft and uncaring.

Doctor Who viewing figures have plummeted ! The spring 2025 British viewing figures (excluding the rest of the world and Disney+ figures) have plummeted. Now, while the British figures exclude those from elsewhere, they are likely to reflect a similar pattern, so this UK decline in figures does not bode well for the BBC-Disney collaboration. The spring 2025 UK figures reveal that the consolidated figures (both those watching on the day as well as those streaming catch-up over the week of broadcast) struggled. The first three episodes each saw their UK consolidated figures top three million views. All well and good, but the next two episodes both failed to attract even three million each. The series two-parter finale saw the first episode attract 2.86 million and the finale 3.44 million. This compares with the 2023/4 three-episode, David Tennant reprise as the Doctor. These saw the UK week consolidated figures fall between 6.85 million and 9.5 million . Which means that the 2025 Gatwa season only attracted a third of the Tennant reprise episodes. Further, a comparison with the last Jodie Whittaker Doctor Who season is also not good as its first four episodes in 2021 attracted around 5 million per episode: it really does not bode well for the BBC-Disney collaboration. So, why have the ratings plummeted? Well, without undertaking a comprehensive viewer survey, it is impossible to tell. However an informal survey of just a few SF² Concatenation team and local SF group members, reveals a possible Russell T. Davies over-ambition or, if one was unkind, over-indulgence. The stories either are wrapped around big, Disney-budget level special effects, or are so heavily slated with Whovian Easter eggs that only the most die-hard of seasoned (elderly?) Doctor Who fans will get; meaning that everyone else gets left behind. Russell, go back and look at the Ecclestone, Tennant, Smith episodes that attracted the most viewers, look at how they were structured and the sense-of-wonder component, and then use this as a template…

British viewing habits revealed by Ofcom survey . Ofcom is Britain's media regulator. Its annual report for 2025 captures evolving consumer behaviours and key trends in the media sector, and sets out how audiences are served in the UK. Its 2025 report concludes that growth in viewing to broadcasters’ online video services has not offset a decline in linear TV viewing – but broadcaster content still accounts for the majority of in-home viewing. Here, the BBC is the most watched broadcaster but YouTube comes second ahead of ITV; 68% are satisfied with Britain's public service broadcasters (BBC and Channel 4). The UK commercial TV and online video sector recorded modest growth in 2024, with revenues reaching £17.1billion, up 3.3% from £16.5bn in 2023. Printed books seem to be holding firm compared to their digital counterparts, ebooks and audiobooks. 85% UK adults watch video on demand each month, 84% use social media; 68% listen to live radio; 67% watch live TV; and 53% read a book a month. Conversely, only 13% read an online magazine (so that says a lot for the likes of SF² Concatenation ) and just 11% go to the cinema each month. There is though is a generation gap. 94% 15-24 year olds while 84% over 75s watch TV on a television set (less than half 15-24 year olds do this). 85% 15-24 year olds stream music while 64% over 75s read a book (53% 15-24 year olds do this).

Science Fiction can inspire and it can inspire people who are blind ! Over the summer, BBC Radio 4 ran a half-hour documentary by its disability correspondent, Peter White, who happens himself to be blind. He looked at blindness in science fiction and how it has inspired some blind folk. From Victorian novels to Hollywood blockbusters, sci-fi regularly returns to the theme of blindness. Peter White, who was heavily influenced as a child by one of the classics, sets out to explore the impact of these explorations of sight on blind and visually impaired people. He believes a scene in The Day of the Triffids by John Wyndham imbued him with a strange confidence - and he considers the power of science fiction to present an alternative reality for blind readers precisely at a time when lockdown and social distancing has seen visually impaired people marginalised. He talks to technology producer Dave Williams about Star Trek The Next Generation's Chief Engineer Geordi La Forge, Dr Sheri Wells-Jensen talks about Birdbox and world-building from a blind point of view in James L. Cambias's A Darkling Sea . Professor Hannah Thompson of Royal Holloway University of London takes us back to 1910 to consider The Blue Peril - a novel which in some ways is more forward thinking in its depiction of blindness than Hollywood is now. And Doctor Who actor Ellie Wallwork gives us her take on why blindness is so fascinating to the creators of science fiction. You can download for a short while here or later access it from BBC Sounds .

John Scalzi's space operas are rather good but, alas, perhaps less so for some of his humour books. Having said that Red Shirts (2012) was an exception. Indeed, it won both a Hugo for 'Best Novel' and a Locus Award. This brings us on to the YouTube channel Grammaticus Books . It has released a 7-minute video on Red Shirts . And Grammaticus, though overall liking the novel, does have some reservations about it… You can see the 7-minute video here .

The SFWA has posted an article on the moral rights of copyright . This is particularly important for writers being published in the USA. The Berne Convention (which provides much of the international basis for copyright law). Moral rights are intended to protect authorship, primarily by ensuring that a creator’s work is published or disseminated with their name—the right of attribution—and that the work can’t be altered or modified in ways that would be deleterious or prejudicial to the author or to the work itself—the right of integrity… However, in the USA (a Berne signatory since 1988) there’s no general moral rights provision in copyright law. Some US publishers' contracts have a moral rights waiver, including one publisher of major magazines of SF/F stories.

Saucy Books is London’s first romance-only bookshop . It will be based in Notting Hill. with the rise in Romantasy, this was probably only a matter of time. The shop's stock will rotate regularly to provide regular visitors with choice. Additionally, almost every other month there will be a new theme to the lead stock carried. The books will be shelved under their romance trope, such as enemies-to-lovers, grumpy-sunshine, or second-chance romance. There will also be a dedicated space for "smut" and room for popular perennials, including two romantasy series: Sarah J Maas’ A Court of Thorns and Roses (Bloomsbury) and Rebecca Yarros’ Empyrean series (Piatkus).

The Register of Copyrights at the US Copyright Office has been sacked by the Trump administration . Shira Perlmutter, the Register, was the principal advisor to Congress on national and international copyright matters…. Meanwhile, the (US) Authors Guild delivered its petition signed by over 7,000 writers and publishers objecting to the firing of register of copyrights Shira Perlmutter and requesting her reinstatement to 12 Congressional leaders…. Meanwhile, Shira Perlmutter has filed a lawsuit against a number of people including her successor, Todd Blanche, who was appointed by President Trump. Her argument is that only a lawfully appointed librarian of Congress can remover her from her post and that legality of Blanche's appointment is questionable.

Red Dwarf co-creator, Doug Naylor, has a new book coming out, Sin Bin Island . It concerns Jack Digby who is unexpectedly sent to Cyril Snigg’s Correctional Orphanage for Wayward Boys and Girls. At the end of the year, the four worst behaved pupils are sent to Sin Bin Island… The book is coming out this month, September ( 2025 ), from David Fickling Books.

Penguin to publish a new horror series of books in its Viking imprint . Viking will publish a new five-book series this Halloween, featuring literary horror writing of the 20th century. The Penguin Horror series will include works by J. B. Priestley, Edith Wharton, Hilda Lewis, and Rosalind Ashe, as well as an anthology of classic horror stories by authors such as Mary Shelley, Edgar Allan Poe and Charlotte Perkins Gilman. "Penguin Horror is a celebration of all that goes bump in the night," said Edward Kirke, commissioning editor at Viking.

Hachette UK has reported 4% growth in its half-year financial report for 2025 . Legarde, who own Hachette, across its entire publishing arm, its total revenue was €1,349m in the first half of the year, which is a reported change of 3.1%, with a profit before taxes (EBITA) of €103m. Hachette UK encompasses the following SF imprints: Orion's Gollancz, Little Brown's Orbit and Piatkus, Quercus' Jo Fletcher's Books; Hodder & Stoughton, and Bookouture. Genre bestsellers cited as boosting this growth, include: Rebecca Yarros’ Onyx Storm (Piatkus), Quicksilver by Callie Hart (Hodder & Stoughton), Never Flinch by Stephen King (Hodder & Stoughton), Deep End by Ali Hazelwood (Little, Brown), Phantasma by Kaylie Smith (Bookouture), Wind and Truth by Brandon Sanderson (Orion), and the Housemaid series by Freida McFadden (Bookouture).

Suzanne Collins' Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping collectors' edition is coming . Sunrise on the Reaping is the fifth novel in 'The Hunger Games' series by Suzanne Collins. A special collectors' edition will be published simultaneously by Scholastic in the US, Canada, the UK and Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand on 4th November 2025. The edition includes new cover art with metallic foil details, stained edges with stencilled art, full-colour floral endpapers and exclusive back matter. Since publication in March, the novel has sold more than 2.5 million world English copies – including print, e-books, and audiobooks – in the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. It revisits the world of Panem, 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games , starting on the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the second Quarter Quell. It will cost £24.99. Sunrise on the Reaping came out in March ( 2025 ) and sold 1.2 million copies in the US in its first week of sales. It sold a further 300,000 copies in the British Isles, Canada and Australia. ++++ For news of the film see earlier, above .

Suzanne Collins' Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping helps boost Scholastic's turnover . The half year to May 2025 saw Scholastic's revenue up 7% to US$508m (£377m). The publisher put much of this down to a strong performance of the fifth book in Suzanne Collins’ global bestselling Hunger Games series, Sunrise on the Reaping .

Julia Donaldson becomes the first author to sell 50 million units in Britain this century . Now, this is BookScan data, which means that we are talking about physical books (but not e-books) sold through bookshops as well as major online retailers such as Amazon since accurate records began (roughly post-2021 which means that the previous sales of the likes of C. S. Lewis and Shakespeare are not included). Donaldson and her illustrators have now sold over 50.3 million copies as measured by BookScan. This is half a year after she overtook J. K. Rowling's own BookScan sales (47.8 million books through BookScan) and Donaldson has made over £250 million (US$320m) this way. Her top book is the illustrated children's fantasy, The Gruffalo . Trailing behind both Julia Donaldson and J. K. Rowling is James Patterson who has sold 31.6 million copies as measured this way.

Concerns that social media is distorting who gets to become a professionally published debut author . The Bookseller (the UK trade magazine) reports that TikTok and a strong social media presence is what is needed to get a break in professional publishing: the days when trawling the slush pile for brilliance might be numbered? Ruby Cline has 47,100 TiKTok followers, has said that social media gave publishers the confidence that there was a market for her work. Romantasy star Rebecca Yarros has 1.4 million Instagram followers, Sarah J Maas 2.2 million, and Alex Aster 1.4m TikTok fans: she got a publisher deal for her novel Lightlark after a clip of her outlining its premise went viral. Ally Louks was part of a social media misogyny spat, and while that was distressing she came out of it with 222,400 X (formally Twitter) followers. It looks like those with a significant social media presence are more frequently approached by agents. Meanwhile Stranger Things actress Maya Hawke complained that having a number of likes/ticks/followers is influencing Hollywood as to which young actors to hire. The question everyone wants to know is whether this trend for using social media as a metric is helping with quality writing getting published?

China is reportedly cracking down on 'Boys Love' fiction . Female writers have been summoned by Gansu province police for posting and sharing homose Χ ual romance stories online. The summons have been given to some who live hundreds of miles away outside the province. Fines and possible imprisonment may result if commonsense fails to prevail. Writers were apparently unaware that what they were doing was considered a crime. Apparently, According to China's law, police in any part of the country who claim they have received complaints about an individual can call them in for questioning.

Denmark scraps book tax ! Over here in Britain we tend to forget that some nations have a tax on books: Britain has refrained despite some government's contemplations, to apply value added tax (VAT) on books, Britain's VAT is zero rated for publications. Denmark is one nation that does have a tax on books and it is levelled at 25% annually (the highest book tax rate in the world) accruing some (£38 million / US$50m). The reason for removing the tax is that The most recent education report from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) found that 24% of Danish 15-year-olds could not understand a simple text, up four percentage points in a decade.

Donald Trump's cutting the de minimis postal exemption hits British publishers . It used to be that small parcels with goods valued under US$800 (£592) were exempt from tax but Trump has removed this measure. De minimis was created in 1938. China (including Hong Kong) is the biggest sender of de minimis parcels to the US sending over a billion in the year to September 2024. Canada and Mexico were next sending 98m and 94m parcels respectively. Britain followed sending 41 million. Many of these are small parcels of books. Some British publishers responded by temporarily ceasing book exports to the US while they sorted matters out. The major UK book distributor, Gardners, has placed an additional charge on packages to the US of £2.65 (US$3.50) to each parcel sent. The legality of Trumps import tariffs are currently being tested in the US courts.

The Royal Society is moving towards open access publishing provided libraries pay for journal subscriptions . The Royal Society is Britain's national academy of science (the effectively it is the government sponsored learned society for science) and as such is non-profit. It is the world's oldest science academy and publishes ten titles including the world's first peer-reviewed journal. There is a move in Britain, and elsewhere, for academic publishers to make their journals open access. This is because most journals' content (unlike most privately-funded industrial research which remains confidential to the company) is based on university and research institute research that is government funded by the tax-payer. The argument goes that as the tax-payer has already paid for the research, so the tax-payer should have free access to the resulting research papers. There are a number of open access models. The one the Royal Society plans to adopt for eight of its journals is known as 'S20'. Under this model, the journal's content in a given year is free to access as long as enough libraries commit to paying an annual subscription fee. In 2020, only 17% of Royal Society papers were open access. The popularity of the S20 model is increasing. This year ( 2024/5 ) , 378 journals were published under S20; it was 192 last year. The problem with the S20 model is that academic libraries (as with all public libraries) face budget pressures: nearly three-quarters UK university libraries reduced their budgets this year. It may be that other open access models that require researchers to pay editorial costs from their research funds may see some of these funds redirected to their university library subscriptions. It is still early days.

The academic publisher Taylor & Francis (T&F) has solid growth for 2025's first half, and forges links with artificial intelligence (AI) companies . Taylor & Francis is in turn part of Inferna who saw growth of around 20% to over two billion with an operating profit of £578.9m. T&F itself grew by 12% which is good compared to the growth seen by most UK publishers in 2024 . T&F has sold access to research to Microsoft for AI training and plans to continue to do so. T&F publishes both books and journals.

Book covers' artwork is increasingly being used in other products and artificial intelligence (AI) is thought to exacerbate the issue . Book cover art is being used on household items. For example, Raven Pages Design Studio, that provides publishers with artwork for book covers, found cover art they did for fantasy author Helen Scheuerer ('Iron & Embers' and 'Thorns & Fire' series) had been used on bath towels and rugs and even prints of the cover art! AI is thought to make adapting book cover art for other products easier. Also, the marketing platform/discount shopping site Temu has recently removed 50 household items featuring 'stolen cover art' from Micaela Alcaino – the 2022 Designer of the Year at The British Book Award winner. The early 21st century globalisation has not helped matters. If art is stolen in China, put on a European platform and bought by someone in N. America then there is already a confounding international legal tangle. The Association of Illustrators and the Design and Artists’ Copyright Society are concerned about this copyright theft issue. More news will surely follow.

US-based authors call for publishing houses not to release books created by artificial intelligence (AI) . Over 70 authors signed the letter including SF/F scribes Leigh Bardugo, Holly Black, Cassandra, Clare, Lev Grossman, R.F. Kuang, Rainbow Rowell, and Chuck Wendig. Addressed to the big five publishing conglomerate – Penguin, Random House, HarperCollins, Simon & Schuster, Hachette Book Group, and Macmillan, who are also the big five in Britain – I t asked them to promise “ they will never release books that were created by machines. ”. It also asks them not to publishing books written using AI tools built on copyrighted content without authors’ consent or compensation, to refrain from replacing publishing house employees wholly or partially with AI tools, and to only hire human audiobook narrators.

The director of the U.S. Copyright Office has been fired . The Trump administration has fired Shira Perlmutter. This was just two days after the dismissal of Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden. Congress representative Joe Morelle reportedly has linked the dismissal to Elon Musk's attempt to get approval for Artificial Intelligence being able to freely data-scrape copyrighted works for training. ++++ Grants to US literary publishers have also been cancelled by the Trump administration.

Britain's Parliamentary debate on artificial intelligence (AI) throws doubt on whether authors' opt-out of their works being used for AI are sufficiently robust ? Some say that the copyright law conferring rights to authors is clear but that the technology for enabling authors to opt-out is not up to the job. The UK government's proposals to automatically allow books to be used for training unless authors actively opt-out has upset both authors and publishers while Britain not signing the Paris AI statement (along with the US) has also worried them. Britain's Publisher Association is of the view that copyright laws need “reinforcing – not watering down” to protect creatives, and the value they bring to the UK economy. During the debate Meta’s (which owns Facebook) use of pirated books available through Library Genesis. Some Members of Parliament called for AI trainers to disclose which copyrighted books they have used, but that is unlikely to happen… This issue is likely to run for a while.

Apple is being sued by two authors over training of AI using published books . authors Grady Hendrix and Jennifer Roberson filed their case in Northern California against Apple citing the training of Apple’s “OpenELM” large language models, alleging the company “copied protected works without consent and without credit or compensation.” Other tech companies, including ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, Microsoft, and Instagram-parent Meta, face lawsuits over similar alleged copyright violations.

Anthropic AI training violates copyright some authors say, and Anthropic settles out of court for US$1.5 billion (£1.15bn) . It is estimated that Anthropic will pay US$3,000 for each copyrighted work that was pirated. Since then some other authors have expressed concern that publishers will get more from this settlement that the authors whose copyright it was that was violated. Meanwhile, Anthropic has yet to admit it has done any wrong-doing…. Note: This settlement will not help British publishing as it only includes books registered with the US copyright agency.

The Obake Code by Makana Yamamoto, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61685-0. Three years after the Atlas Heist, Malia is bored. That is until she lands herself in trouble with one of the most dangerous gangs on Kepler Space Station. She’s offered a deal: take down the corrupt politician interfering with the gang’s business, or die. The person she’s working for is just as bad as the person she’s taking down, and there are darker things lurking in the shadows. Things tied to Malia’s past. Things that could decide her future.

The War of the Worlds by H. G. Wells, Flame Tree Press, hrdbk, £9.99 / Can$16.99 / US$12.99, 544pp, ISBN 978-1-835-62284-1 Collectable Classic edition of H.G. Wells’ classic tale. Cylinders land on Earth and invaders from Mars begin to destroy houses, then whole cities, creating panic and mass evacuation before a foul black smoke is released by the aliens. Includes a new introduction, the short story ‘A Dream of Armageddon’ and The First Men in the Moon .

Artificial Wisdom by Thomas R. Weaver, Transworld, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-857-50784-6. SFnal technothriller. In 2050, investigative journalist Marcus Tully is still grieving the loss of his wife and unborn child in the deadly heatwave that struck the Persian Gulf ten years ago. Now, the world is both burning and drowning, and the decision has been taken to elect a global leader to steer humanity through the worsening climate apocalypse. The final two candidates are ex-US president Lockwood, and Solomon, an Artificial Intelligence. As election day races closer, Tully begins to unravel a conspiracy that goes to the highest level. Then Solomon’s creator is murdered, and Tully is pulled in to find the culprit. As the two investigations intertwine in ways he could never have imagined and the world hurtles ever closer to the brink, Tully must find the truth, convince the world to face it and make impossible choices to secure the future of the species. But will humanity ultimately choose salvation over freedom, whatever the cost?

Journey to the Moon by Jules Verne, Oxford University Press, £9.99 / US$12.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-198-94178-1. A new translation of Jules Verne’s From the Earth to the Moon and Around the Moon , telling the story of an audacious journey to the Moon that inspired generations of writers and astronauts. This edition contains a wealth of contextual information and unpublished research and is the first text to appear as the author wished.

Golgotha by Lavie Tidhar, Apollo – Head of Zeus, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-804-54356-6. Two men, decades apart, traverse the same land in search of fabled treasure. But as the land changes and war erupts, the fate of both men leads them unerringly towards a place of skulls. Bandits and poets, dreamers and killers bar their way as Golgotha shifts from the peaceful backwater of Ottoman Palestine to the frantic final week of the British withdrawal from the Holy Land, in an extraordinary slice of a history of violence.

This Gilded Abyss by Rebecca Thorne, Tor, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-07926-1. Two estranged lovers fight monsters on a giant Titanic-like submarine… Sergeant Nix Marr is a damn good soldier, but she’s desperate to leave her haunted past behind. She lost her best friend and her old flame In the galaxy’s most deadly sunken mines. But even the icy bioluminent ocean can’t extinguish some fires. When Kessandra, everyone’s favourite princess and Nix’s much-loathed ex, requests Nix’s help investigating a massacre in the abyssal city of Fall, Nix refuses. Vehemently. But Kessandra always gets what she wants. Consigned as Kessandra’s bodyguard, Nix grudgingly boards a luxurious submersible that offers the only transportation to the city of Fall. It’s frustrating, irritating, how quickly Nix and Kess fall back in sync. And much as she tries to fight it, Nix can’t deny their spark. But Kessandra wasn’t truthful - surprise, surprise - and Nix quickly realizes their ‘investigation’ isn’t into the massacre that killed her friend. But they’re seeking what caused it: an illness that incites its victims into a violent craze. When another royal is brutally murdered, it becomes apparent the disease has spread - and no one on the submersible is safe. Suddenly, survival hinges on trusting each other. And this would be a hell of a lot easier if Kessandra didn’t keep lying. Injured and fighting for both their lives, Nix has to decide if she can trust Kessandra again . . . and what she’ll lose this time if she does.

Lives of Bitter Rain by Adrian Tchaikovsky, Head of Zeus, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-91144-8. Outreach is that part of the Pal machine responsible for diplomacy – converting enemies into friends, achieving through words what an army of five thousand could not, for urging the oppressed to overthrow the bloody-handed priests, evil necromancers and greedy despots that subjugate them. Angilly, twelve-years-old, a child of Pal soldiers stationed in occupied Jarokir, does not know it yet, but a sequence of accidents and questionable life choices will lead her to Outreach. As she travels from Jarrokir to Bracinta, Cazarkand, Lemas, The Holy Regalate of Stouk and finally, Usmai, she’ll learn that the price of her nation’s success is paid in compromise and lost chances, that the falling rain will always be bitter.

Out of Time by Jodi Taylor, Headline, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-40604-3. The Time Police are accustomed to jumping to the past. This time, however, the past has come to them. What connects a dead dinosaur with Romulus the founder of Rome, a shocking cover-up at TPHQ and a plot to murder the Princes in the Tower? The Time Police are determined to find out, helped - and occasionally hindered - by a wayward member of St Mary’s and a recently reunited Team 236. Each in their own unique way, obviously. As if all that wasn’t enough - something somewhere in the Timeline is wrong. Very, very wrong. What is the Time Map trying to tell them? Can the Time Police find the answers before Time runs out?

The Shocking Experiments of Miss Mary Bennet by Melinda Taub, Arcadia, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-43992-2. Ignored by her family, Mary Bennet hides herself away and carries out experiments, hoping that she might discover something that will allow her to live independently, without having to worry about marriage. Then, a chance combination of a bird’s corpse, the right chemicals, and a lightning strike find her considering the impossible: she may have just brought the dead back to life…

When There Are Wolves Again by E. J. Swift, Arcadia, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-43648-8. Decades from now, two women sit around a fire on Beltane, May Eve, and reflect on their life stories. Activist Lucy’s earliest memories are of living with her grandparents during the 2020 pandemic, and discovering her grandmother’s love of birds. Filmmaker Hester, born on the day of the Chernobyl explosion, visits the plant in 2021 to film its feral dog population, and encounters the wilded Exclusion Zone – and a wolf-dog. Over half a century, their journeys take them from London to Balmoral to Somerset, through protests, family rifts, and personal tragedy. Lucy’s path leads to the fight to restore Britain’s depleted natural habitats and bring back the species who once shared the island, whilst Hester strives to give a voice to those who cannot speak for themselves. Both dream of a time when wolves once again roam England’s forests.

Conform by Ariel Sullivan, Bramble, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-07225-5. One man could offer her the world. The other will help her destroy it… Born to an Elite family, Emeline has been marked as different from birth, both for her heterochromia – her differently coloured eyes – and by a society that judges all its citizens on their ability to conform. Emeline only has one role open to her: to become a mother. Offered a pro-creation contract with Collin, a member of the Illum – the governing body of the Elite – Emeline finds herself increasingly torn between her growing complicated feelings for her proposed mate, and another man who lives on the margins of their society who challenges her ideals. When the marginalised rise up in rebellion, Emeline begins to question everything she has ever believed in. It’s time to choose a side…

Stars Like Us by Stephen K. Stanford, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$34.95 / US$26.95, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58965-0. In the sequel to Stanford’s Jubilee Col Pereolo is security chief for the artificial mini-world of Jubilee – a kind of Vegas-in-space. But his peaceful life is shattered by a surprise attack, and desperate to save his young family, he flees with an unlikely crew including ex-wife, Sana. But the League base he reaches is riven by politics and infiltrated by the enemy. Col must escape again, this time to his birth planet, where he faces long dormant personal demons. Where is Jubilee? What’s happened to Col’s wife and kids? How can he stop these politically incorrect feelings for Sana from bubbling up? Only the stars can tell…

The Last Man and The Journal of Sorrow by Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley, Oxford University Press, £10.99 / US$13.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-198-89279-3. Mary Shelley’s The Last Man is a novel set in the aftermath of climate disaster and a war between Greece and Turkey in the late twenty-first century. It is one of the first post-apocalyptic novels Shelley’s ‘Journal of Sorrow’ was written after the death of her husband and provides the personal background to the novel. This includes a new introduction drawing out connections between Shelley’s novel and the journal, and their relationships to political science fiction and life writing.

Doctor Who: Jubilee by Robert Shearman, BBC Books, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-785-94957-9. This novel has Who provenance. It is based on the Big Finnish, Jubilee audio play that became the basis of Shearman's Ecclestone Doctor Who episode, 'Dalek'. It is time to celebrate! Let all the citizens of the glorious English Empire come together and give thanks to that mysterious soldier in time and space known only as the Doctor. For 100 years ago he destroyed a Dalek invasion force without mercy, and became the saviour of us all. We have just one real Dalek left. Kept alive in the Tower of London, all these years our prisoner. And tomorrow we are going to blow it up, just for you! So put up your Dalek bunting and raise a glass of Dalek Juice. Who knows, there may be a special guest in attendance – the Doctor himself! Oh, you lucky people! Time to get this party started…

Doctor Who: The Chimes of Midnight by Robert Shearman, BBC Books, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-785-94959-3. This novel has Who provenance. It is based on the Big Finnish, Jubilee audio play with the Paul McGann Doctor. 'Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the house not a creature was stirring... But something must be stirring. Something hidden in the shadows. Something which kills the servants of an old Edwardian mansion in the most brutal and macabre manner possible. Exactly on the chiming of the hour, every hour, as the grandfather clock ticks on towards midnight. Trapped and afraid, the Doctor and his companion, Charley, are forced to play detective to murders with no motive, where even the victims don't stay dead. Time is running out. And time itself might well be the killer...

59 Minutes by Holly Seddon, Orion, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-398-70949-2. This is a genre-adjacent thriller. It’s an ordinary evening. People are coming home from work, cooking dinner for their children, cuddling on sofas with their lovers. And then the message arrives, shattering everyone’s worlds: Missiles are set to destroy England in fifty-nine minutes. Everyone should seek immediate shelter. 59 Minutes follows the journey of three women trying to make it home to and protect their families. But with a schoolchild seeking help, a teenage daughter suddenly going missing and dangerous criminals on the prowl, there is peril at every corner…

The Shattering Peace by John Scalzi, Tor, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-08293-7. For a decade, peace has reigned in interstellar space. A tripartite agreement between the Colonial Union, the Earth and the alien Conclave has kept the forces of war at bay. But there is a new force that threatens the hard-maintained peace: The Consu, the most advanced intelligent species humans have ever met, are on the cusp of a species-defining civil war. The Colonial Union, the Earth and the Conclave are at risk of being dragged into the conflict, whether they want to be involved or not. Gretchen Trujillo is a former Colonial Union diplomat, trying to forge a new life away from the conflicts of nations, human and alien. But when she is called to take part in a secret mission involving representatives from every powerful faction in space, what she finds there has the chance to redefine the destinies of each – or destroy them forever

Tailored Realities by Brandon Sanderson, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-63323-9. Collection of shorts. Spanning the genres of fantasy and science fiction, this collection features stories from beyond the bounds of Brandon Sanderson’s Cosmere universe. Along with the never-before-seen novella Moment Zero , Tailored Realities will include Snapshot , Perfect State , Defending Elysium (a novella set within the world of Skyward), five other stories that were originally published individually elsewhere and many that have never before been available in print. The collection will also include a black-and-white illustration for each story.

Shadows Upon Time by Christopher Ruocchio, Head of Zeus, £25, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-92066-2. The trumpet sounds. The end has come at last. After his victory at Vorgossos, Hadrian Marlowe finds himself a fugitive, on the run not only from the Extrasolarians, but from his own people, the Sollan Empire he betrayed – and who betrayed him. What's more, the inhuman Cielcin have have vanished, unseen for more than a century. The armies of men have grown complacent, but Hadrian knows the truth: the Cielcin are gathering their strength, preparing for their final assault against the heart of all mankind. Only Hadrian possesses the power to stem the tide: an ancient war machine, forged by the daimon machines at the dawn of time. The mighty Demiurge. With it, Hadrian must face not just the Cielcin horde, but their Prophet-King, and the dark gods it serves – the very gods who shaped the universe itself. This must be.

Halcyon Days by Alastair Reynolds, Gollancz, £15.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61177-0. Yuri Gagarin is a private investigator aboard the Halcyon – a starship, hurtling through space, carrying thousands of passengers with thousands more sleeping the journey away. His usual investigative work – cheating spouses and small-time cons – takes a turn when he’s hired to look into a death in one of Halcyon’s most elite families… and then warned off the case again. Yuri finds himself embroiled in a murder mystery in which, at any moment, he could be the latest victim.

One Yellow Eye by Leigh Radford, Nightfire, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-04827-4. a scientist desperately searches for a cure to a zombie virus while also hiding a monumental secret – her undead husband. Kesta’s husband Tim was the last person to be bitten in a zombie pandemic. The country is now in a period of respite, the government seemingly having rounded up and disposed of all the infected. [; But Kesta has a secret.. Tim may have been bitten, but he’s not quite dead yet. In fact, he’s tied to a bed in her spare room. And she’s made him a promise: find a cure, bring him back. A scientist by day, Kesta juggles intensive work under the microscope alongside Tim’s care, slipping him stolen drugs to keep him docile, knowing she is hiding the only zombie left. But Kesta is running out of drugs – and time. Can she save her husband before he is discovered? Or worse… will they trigger another outbreak?

Doctor Who: The Well by Gareth L. Powell, BBC Books, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-785-94956-2. A terror from the past is rising from the darkness five miles deep. Joining a military rescue mission to an isolated mining colony, the Doctor and Belinda find a single survivor of a violent catastrophe. What killed the colonists? Why is every mirror in the base smashed? The chilling truth spells horror and death... This features the Doctor and Belinda as played by Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu.

Requiem by John Palisano, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$34.95 / US$26.95, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58954-4. Ava must fight an entity locked in on taking out the crew of ‘Eden’, a moon-sized cemetery in space, as it brings back the souls of the dead buried aboard. One such soul is Ava’s lost love, Roland. The spirits of the interred on Eden haunt those aboard, including a visiting musician is tasked with writing a new song for the dead. Her Requiem calls a cosmic entity that illuminates their darkest fears and secrets. One by one, they’re driven mad. Ava fights her grief and must rise up before they’re lost and the entity reaches Earth.

Forged by Beth Overmyer, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$34.95 / US$26.95, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58951-3. This is the third book in Overmyer’s 'Blade and Bone' series. Verve is meant to rule and unite the mortal and magical realms. There are several challenges standing in her way, however. Dacre, her former captor and greatest enemy, seeks to set up a kingdom with himself crowned as king and Verve as his queen. That is, until Verve tumbles through a portal leading to a realm from which there are no known means of escape…

Royal Gambit by Daniel O’Malley, Gollancz, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62169-4. When the Prince of Wales dies abruptly, and all signs point to an unnatural assassination, Alix is assigned to be his sister’s lady-in-waiting. Thrust into the limelight overnight, both in the everyday world and in the underground world of the Checquy, Alix must juggle her responsibilities and her loyalties as she attempts to unravel the murder, keep Louise safe and learn how to smile graciously while eerie threats loom around every corner. A princely murder, a supernatural assassin, an undercover bodyguard… a royal nightmare!

Opposite World by Elizabeth Anne Martins, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$34.95 / US$26.95, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58960-5. Science fantasy? You can’t always trust your dreams. But what if you can’t trust your waking life either? Piper “Pip” Screed remembers nothing about her mother’s mysterious death or the strange episode that left her in a deep, unexplained sleep. All she knows is that her father uprooted them to a secluded mountain cabin, severed all ties to the outside world, and refuses to answer her questions. Blending science fiction with psychological horror, surreal fantasy, and an aching tremor of human longing, Opposite World is an exploration of memory, identity, and the thin divide between perception and reality.

Doctor Who: The Robot Revolution by Una McCormack, BBC Books, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-785-94954-8. Belinda Chandra grew up longing to travel - but never imagined rocket ships would be part of the deal. Abducted by killer robots and taken to a strange planet, Belinda must join forces with the Doctor to put right a revolution that might just be her fault... Reach for the stars as the Doctor and Belinda - as played by Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu - embark on their first adventure together. This novelisation of Russell T Davies' script.

All That We See or Seem by Ken Liu, Head of Zeus, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-91594-1. A near-future thriller set in a world where the dark algorithms of AI have permeated every aspect of life, from politics to culture to dreaming. At 14, Julia Z became infamous as the "orphan hacker," a teenage prodigy who broke the law and captivated a nation. Now, years later, she’s trying to leave that life behind, hiding in the quiet suburbs of Boston. But her fragile anonymity is shattered when a desperate lawyer bursts into her life, begging for her help to find his wife—a celebrated artist who uses AI to craft dreams for thousands and who has been kidnapped by a criminal syndicate. Julia embarks on a harrowing journey across the country, drawn ever-deeper into the shadows of the American dream. Resourceful, relentless, and deeply contemptuous of authority, Julia must dig deep into her unique skill set and fractured psyche to uncover the truth – and to hold onto hope when everything around her descends into darkness.

Cixin Liu: The Collected Short Stories by Cixin Liu, Head of Zeus, £25, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-90393-1. Cixin Liu is one of China's leading SF writers and author of The Three-Body Problem – the first ever translated novel to win a Hugo Award. Prior to becoming a writer, Liu worked as an engineer in a power plant in Yangquan.

The Stardust Grail by Yume Kitasei, Harper Voyager, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided. Maya Hoshimoto was once the best art thief in the galaxy. For ten years, she returned stolen artifacts to alien civilizations – until a disastrous job forced her into hiding. Now she just wants to enjoy a quiet life but she's haunted by disturbing visions of the future. Then an old friend comes to her with a job she can't refuse: find a powerful object that could save an alien species from extinction. But the farther she goes, the more her visions cast a dark shadow over her friends. Someone will betray her along the way.

Saltcrop by Yume Kitasei, Harper Voyager, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided. Skipper Shimizu lives in the epilogue of our world. With her sisters Carmen and Nora, she scavenges her family's survival out of the ruins around them: finding food despite the blight that ruined the crops, keeping their grandmother and uncle afloat in a drowning world. When their oldest sister disappears, Skipper and Carmen brave a dystopian ocean full of storms, toxic waste, and pirates to find her and bring her home. But they're not the only ones looking for Nora. Renewal – the seed corporation that has controlled their world since the blight – wants what Nora has discovered. Luckily, the Shimizu sisters know a thing or two about survival.

Lucid by Oraine Johnson, Gollancz, £15.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61016-2. Science fiction. This explores the nature of our subconscious through the lens of Joseph Jacobs, an everyday college student in a dystopian, near-future Birmingham – until he’s not . . . Due to be awakened to his true identity, on his eighteenth birthday he receives a package that changes reality itself. As Joseph begins to learn the truth, it becomes clear – we cannot have dreams without nightmares.

The Rule of Chaos by Esmie Jikiemi-Pearson, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-473-23425-3. Trapped inside the mysterious Order of Legends, Asha is struggling to become the hero that the hundred worlds need. Her sister is dead, her mother won’t wake up, Obi is gone and Xavior keeps visiting her dreams. As three timelines begin to converge, Asha must decide exactly what she’s willing to sacrifice in order to save the universe.

Afrofuturism Short Stories edited by Sandra M. Grayson & Isis Asare, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$40 / US$30, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-835-62264-3. The National Museum of African American History and Culture defines Afrofuturism as exploring ‘Black identity, agency and freedom through art, creative works and activism that envision liberated futures for Black life’. This new anthology expands on the success of Black Sci-Fi Short Stories and First Peoples Shared Stories with fresh stories from open submissions and by invitation. Dr Sandra M. Grayson is a tenured full professor in the English Department at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Her publications include the books Visions of the Third Millennium ; Symbolizing the Past ; A Literary Revolution ; and Sparks of Resistance, Flames of Change . Isis Asare is the CEO/ Founder of Sistah Scifi, the first Black-owned US bookstore focused on science fiction and fantasy in the US. She also serves as Exec. Director of Aunt Lute Books, an intersectional, non-profit feminist press. Asare holds degrees from Stanford, Harvard and Columbia. She hails from Harlem, New York, and lives in Oakland, CA.

Final Orbit by Chris Hadfield, Quercus, £15.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-43596-2. 1975. A new Apollo mission launches into orbit, on course to dock with a Russian Soyuz spacecraft: three NASA astronauts and three cosmonauts, joining to celebrate a new dawn of Soviet-American cooperation. But a third power is rising, in the race to dominate space. As NASA Flight Controller Kaz Zemeckis listens in from Earth, three of the six astronauts are killed in an unexplained accident. And from a remote location in east Asia, a capsule secretly launches with China’s very first astronaut aboard, purpose unknown… Full of Cold War intrigue and real historical characters, Final Orbit accelerates to a thrilling conclusion – and brings to life the loneliness, majesty and pure rush of space flight, with all of the hard-won experience of a writer who is himself one of the most decorated astronauts alive…. From the author of The Apollo Murders

Doctor Who: Empire of Death by Scott Handcock, BBC Books, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-785-94953-1. Enlisting UNIT in their search for an enigmatic woman who appears all throughout time and space, the Doctor and Ruby uncover deeper mysteries. What is the secret of Susan Triad? What happened on the night that Ruby was born? The answers lead the Doctor and Ruby to a horrifying confrontation with the greatest evil of all... Russell T Davies' epic two-part finale of Ncuti Gatwa's first season as the Doctor is novelised by series script editor Scott Handcock, reinstating material from earlier drafts.

Doctor Who: Lux by James Goss, BBC Books, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-785-94955-5. A trip to 1950s Miami takes a dangerous turn, leaving the Doctor and Belinda at the mercy of Mr Ring-a-Ding. A cartoon come to life who wants something that only the Doctor can give him. Can Belinda save the Doctor? Or will they be trapped by a trick of light? Featuring Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor and Varada Sethu as Belinda.

Coldwire by Chloe Gong, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided. To escape rising seas and rampant epidemics, most of society lives “upcountry” in glistening virtual reality, while those who can’t afford the subscription are forced to remain in crumbling “downcountry.” But upcountry isn’t perfect. A cold war rages between two powerful nations, Medaluo and Atahua – and no one suffers for it more than the Medan orphans in Atahua. Their enrolment at Nile Military Academy is mandatory. Either serve as a soldier or risk being labelled a spy. Eirale graduated the academy and joined NileCorp’s private forces downcountry, exactly as she was supposed to. Then Atahua’s most wanted anarchist frames her for assassinating a government official, and she’s given a choice: cooperate with him to search for a dangerous program in Medaluo or go down for treason. Meanwhile, Lia is finishing her last year upcountry at Nile Military Academy. Paired with her academic nemesis for their final assignment, Lia is determined to beat him for valedictorian and prove her worth. But there may be far more at stake when their task to infiltrate Medaluo and track down an Atahuan traitor goes wrong… Though Eirale and Lia tear through Medaluo on different planes of reality, the two start to suspect they are puzzle pieces in a larger Conspiracy – and the closer they get to the truth, the closer their worlds come to a shattering collision.

Doctor Who: Spectral Scream by Hannah Fergesen, BBC Books, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-785-94962-3. An original Who story with the Gatwa Doctor. When a psychic shriek for help nearly overwhelms the TARDIS, the Doctor and Belinda track the source to a distant planet. There they find a sentient, telepathic bio-ship named Adama and ragged colonists descended from the original crew. Adama is dying, and their spectral screams are growing strong enough to kill anyone in the vicinity. When Adama crashed 100 years ago, it was with a great treasure on board, stolen from the ruthless Gangnax Imperium – technology that could either unite worlds or destroy them. If they are to save the bio-ship, the Doctor and Belinda must survive suspicious colonists, greedy bounty hunters and military forces determined to reclaim what’s theirs – before Adama’s final death throes destroy them all.

To Cage a Wild Bird by Brooke Fast, Transworld, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN: 978-1-911-75100-7. Billed by the publisher as The Hunger Games meets Prison Break in this enemies-to-lovers, fantasy romance series that's perfect for fans of Veronica Roth and Tahereh Mafi who loved the 2010s dystopian era and are looking for the adult version of those books. A deadly prison. A forbidden romance. A fight for survival. In Dividium, all crimes are punishable by life in prison. A prison that’s a life sentence in more ways than one. Where the wealthy can hunt the inmates for sport. Raven’s mission is simple: infiltrate the infamous and deadly Endlock Prison to save her brother. There’s just one problem: Raven has a target on her back. Her reputation as the most ruthless bounty hunter in Dividium precedes her, and the inmates she’s sent to Endlock want their revenge.

The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes by Arthur Conan Doyle, Oxford University Press, £6.99 / US$8.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-198-86434-9. The volume is full of famous cases, including ‘The Red-Headed League’, ‘The Blue Carbuncle’, and ‘The Speckled Band’, as well as the first appearance of Irene Adler. The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes is the series of short stories that made the fortunes of The Strand Magazine , in which they were first published, and won immense popularity for Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson. Sherlock Holes was one of the first modern superheroes with an uncanny ability for detective work.

Doctor Who: Fear Death by Water by Emily Cook, BBC Books, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-785-94961-6. An original Who story with the Gatwa Doctor. Northumberland, 1838. The TARDIS crash lands on board a sinking steamship. Stranded, the Doctor and the few survivors fight for their lives – while the local lighthouse keeper’s daughter, Grace Darling, risks her life to row to their rescue. Lauded a heroine, Grace struggles to cope with her new-found fame. But the Doctor senses something else is troubling Grace. She’s been tormented by the terrifying vision she saw out at sea in the storm. There’s a monster in her mind, wrecking ships and stealing the souls of the drowned. And it’s real.

A Crime Through Time by Amelia Blackwell, Pan, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-054091. Pemberley, 1799. When Miss Georgiana Darcy attempts to escape an unwanted marriage proposal, she isn’t expecting to end up quite so far from home. But after encountering a mysterious object in the nearby woods, she finds herself transported almost two hundred years into the future. Saltram, 1995. At a grand country house where a film crew are busy shooting the latest Jane Austen adaptation, a terrible crime has been committed. And Miss Darcy – newly arrived, impeccably dressed and thoroughly confused – is the only witness. It soon becomes clear that, somehow, Georgiana was meant to solve this riddle. With the help of a distractingly handsome Irishman named Quinn and a border collie named Watson, she sets out to stop the killer before they can strike again. But trouble is brewing back at Pemberley, and time, it seems, is not on her side.

Robots Past & Future Short Stories edited by Chris Beckett, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$40 / US$30, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-835-62292-6. Anthology. The world of Generative AI, Robots and Artificial Intelligence are moving rapidly in new directions. This new Robots anthology delves into the fascinating evolution of robots – from the mechanical marvels of the past to the imaginative possibilities of the future. Whether exploring the nostalgia of retro robotics, envisioning futuristic automatons, or unique stories that bridge the two, this exciting collection brings together classic fiction of robots from the past and combines them with new stories by modern authors.

Hearthspace by Stephen Baxter, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61467-2. In the far future, among a billion planets and a star that burns a billion times as brilliant as the Sun of Earth, humanity exists where it has never belonged… A thousand years have passed since a human expedition was launched to the system of the ‘Hearth’, a dark matter star. Humanity – its origins forgotten – has peacefully colonised many planets. But now an expansive slaving culture begins to cross Hearthspace… Ulla Breen, young space-navy officer, must lead the fight against the slavers, and ultimately seek out the origin of humanity in the Hearthspace.

Cold Eternity by S. A. Barnes, Transworld, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-857-50823-2. Billed by the publisher as a new space horror that blends the dystopian dread of Severance with the catastrophic approach to AI from M3gan . Halley is on the run from an interplanetary political scandal that has put a huge target on her back. She heads for what seems like the perfect place to lay low: Elysian Fields, a gigantic space barge storing the cryogenically frozen bodies of Earth's most fortunate citizens from more than a century ago… The cryo program, created by trillionaire tech genius Zale Winfeld, is long defunct, and the AI hologram 'hosts', ghoulishly created in the likeness of Winfeld's three adult children, are glitchy. The ship feels like a crypt, and the isolation gets to Halley almost immediately. She starts to see figures crawling in the hallways, and there's a constant scraping, slithering, and rattling echoing in the vents. It's not long before Halley realises she may have gotten herself trapped in an even more dangerous situation than the one she was running from…

A Rebel’s History of Mars by Nadia Afifi, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$34.95 / US$26.95, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58945-2. The fates of two people, separated by space and time, collide when a crew of time-travelling historians travel to Mars to learn why their ancestors left for a distant galaxy. They find an aerialist in the Martian circus who triggered a chain of events when she was infected with an alien substance, one that could spell humanity’s end or salvation. Kezza, an aerialist in the Martian circus, can never return to Earth – but she can assassinate the man she blames for her grim life on the red planet. Her murderous plans take an unexpected turn, however, when she uncovers a sinister secret. A thousand years into the future, Azad lives a safe but controlled life on the beautiful desert planet of Nabatea. His world is upended when he joins a crew of space-travelling historians seeking to learn the true reason that their ancestors left Mars. Separated by time and space, Kezza and Azad’s stories collide in the Martian desert.