Future SF Worldcon bids and seated Worldcons currently running with LGBT+ freedom percentage scores in bold, include for:- 2026 - Los Angeles in 2026, USA (Seated Worldcon) 81% 2027 - Montreal, Canada (Seated Worldcon) 94%% 2028 - Brisbane, Australia in 2028 77% - Kigali, Rwanda in 2028 36% - Nuremberg, Germany in 2028 80% 2029 - Dublin in 2029, Republic of Ireland 73% 2030 - Edmonton in 2030, Canada 94%% 2031 - Texas in 2031, USA 60% 2032 - Possible Netherlands bid 74% The LGBT+ equality percentages come from File770 which in turn came from Tammy Coxon pointing out the Equaldex.com equality rankings. Rankings checked for September 2025 (they do change with local events).

Germany launches a Worldcon bid . The bid is for 2028 which puts it up against bids from Kigali, Rwanda, and the up-to-now favourites to win Brisbane, Australia. The proposed German venue will be in Nuremberg, Bavaria, at the NurnbergMesse Conference Centre, within which they will design a 'Worldcon Village' including beer gardens.

The World Fantasy Awards were announced at the 2025 World Fantasy Convention, the Metropole, Brighton, England . The Award is juried. Best Novel : The Tainted Cup by Robert Jackson Bennett Best Novella : Yoke of Stars by R. B. Lemberg Best Short : 'Raptor' by Maura McHugh Best Anthology : Heartwood: A Mythago Wood Anthology edited by Dan Coxon Best Collection : A Sunny Place for Shady People by Mariana Enriquez Best Artist : Liv Rainey-Smith Best Professional : Gabriela Lee, Anna Felicia Sanchez, and Sydney Paige Guerrero, for Mapping New Stars: A Sourcebook on Philippine Speculative Fiction Best Non-Professional : Steve J Shaw, for Black Shuck Books Life Achievement : Juliet Marillier and Michael Whelan ++++ Last year's World Fantasy Award winners here .

The 2025 British Fantasy Awards were announced at the World Fantasy Convention in Brighton . The short-list is voted on by members of the British Fantasy Society. Best Novel : Masquerade by O. O. Sangoyomi Best Horror Novel : My Darling Dreadful Thing by Johanna van Veen Best Novella : The Last to Drown by Lorraine Wilson Best Collection : Elephants in Bloom by Cecile Cristofari Best Anthology : Bury Your Gays – An Anthology of Tragic Queer Horror edited by Sofia Ajram Best Short : 'Loneliness Universe' by Eugenia Triantafyllou Best Independent Press : Flame Tree Press Best Magazine : Par Sec Best Artist : Kelly Chong Best Audio : Breaking the Glass Slipper Best Newcomer : Frances White for Voyage of the Damned Also awarded was: The Karl Edward Wagner (Special Award for contributions to the community) : Rosemarie Pardo Last year's awards here .

Trailer : U Are The Universe trailer shows that Ukraine's cinematic SF is still going … The film got its Ukraine general release in November ( 2025 ). It concerns an astronaut who witnesses the Earth suffer global nuclear war. With just a few months of supplies, he must decide what to do…! This film has some good photography, spaceship depiction and is atmospheric. If you like slow, thoughtful films this could be for you? You can see the trailer here .

Trailer : Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu trailer is now out . This film continues the Disney+ series The Mandalorian and is due out May 2026. Cast includes Pedro Pascal and Sigourney Weaver. You can see the trailer here .

Trailer : Dust Bunny was the Christmas/New Year fantastical horror film . An eight-year-old girl asks her hitman neighbour to kill the monster under her bed that got her parents. However, it is real, or are humans after the hitman behind the parents' death…??? Sigourney Weaver co-stars. Director and story, Bryan Fuller. You can see the trailer here .

Short Video : Mad Max The Wasteland , the film that-was-to-be, may now be a TV series . This Mad Max project has been decades in the making and along the way has been a spin-off (somewhat different) Mad Max computer game (2015), a novella by Nico Lathouris, and then he and Mad Max creator, George Miller, turned it into a film script. Mad Max creators are now hoping that they can make it into a TV series, a series George Miller has been trying to make since 1987! He nearly did it in 1996 with Warner Brothers, when he regained control of the Mad Max rights but the series' star had an accident and there were violence-on-TV concerns, and so efforts turned into making Fury Road . This 8-minute video summarises the journey. You can see it here .

Keanu Reeves & Tim Miller may be about to work on an SF film, Shiver . Director Tim ( Deadpool , Love, Death & Robots , Terminator: Dark Fate ) Miller and actor Keanu ( John Wick ) Reeves appear to be finalising plans for the film with Warner Brothers. Aaron Ryder & Andrew Swett (as Ryder Picture Company) and Matthew ( Kingsman & Kick Ass ) Vaughn are producing. The screenplay is by Ian ( Infinite ) Shorr and is said to be have riffs that include Edge of Tomorrow (alien invasion time loop) and The Shallows (a shark survival film). Apparently, the plot is set in the Caribbean Sea, with the protagonist being a smuggler slumming on a job as he contends with a double-cross, dead bodies, pirates and sharks, all within a time loop…

Knight Rider might be made into a film ? The 1982 US series saw a detective (Michael Knight originally played by David Hasselhoff) and his AI-powered car, KITT, track down criminals and fight injustice. Universal Pictures is behind the move. There was a remake in 2008 by NBC but its first season did not last long.

A new Paranormal Activity film is coming . The original 2007 film has spawned six sequels with the last being Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin (2021). Altogether the films have grossed £682m (US$900 million) globally which is not bad considering they are low-budget offerings: the original had an estimated budget of just £11,400 (US$15,000). ++++ Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin trailer here .

A new Men in Black film is coming . Sony has given the go-ahead for the film and Chris Bremner is scripting. The entire franchise has globally earned a collective £1.44 billion (US$1.904 bn). The last film in the franchise, Men in Black: International , had an estimated budget of £83.3 million (US$110m) and globally took £192 million (US$253.9m). ++++ Men in Black: International trailer here .

Here Be Monsters has been bought by Paramount Pictures . This looks like being a dross between Alien and The Thing but set at sea. Ridley Scott, Michael Pruss and Rebecca Feuer will produce the film alongside Joachim ( Tron: Ares ) Ronning who will direct.

Magic , the classic Brit horror, is to be re-made . The classic, 1978 psychological horror directed by Richard Attenborough, starred that Anthony Hopkins as a ventriloquist whose dummy, Fats, becomes sinister and possibly murderous. Sam Raimi and producer Roy Lee are producing. Mark Swift and Damian Shannon (the pair who storyboarded Freddy vs. Jason and Friday the 13th , will write the remake. You can see the original 1978 film trailer here .

Amityville Horror to be re-imagined . The script for the new film, based on the 1977 Jay Anson book. Amazon MGM Studios is behind the project. David F. Sandberg is to direct. The original concerns a son when murders his parents and four siblings in their home at 112 Ocean in Amityville, New York. A year or so after the horrific crime, George and Kathy Lutz, along with their three children, move into the house, unaware of its dark past. And shortly after settling in, they claim to experience a series of unsettling paranormal phenomena… You can see the original 1977 film trailer here .

Robert Heinlein's Citizen of the Galaxy is to made into a film . Heinlein's 1957 novel is being adapted into an animated film. The novel is a space adventure that follows the progress of a boy named Thorby from poverty to a gunner aboard a starship and beyond… Jay Oliva is to direct the adaptation.

Stephen King's short novella 'The Rat' is to be made into a film . Stephen King's novella was in the collection If It Bleeds (2020). The story follows Drew Larson, a writer cursed by his own ambition. Each attempt at a novel has ended in disaster – illness, misfortune, or worse. Determined to break the cycle, he retreats to a desolate cabin in the Maine woods, convinced this time will be different. But as a violent storm traps him in isolation, Drew’s body falters and his mind begins to unravel. In the grip of fever and madness, a stranger appears – an uncanny visitor, with a talking rat, who promises salvation and success… for a price Drew can barely comprehend. The screenplay adaptation comes from Jeff ( Ouija: Origin of Evil) and The Haunting of Hill House ) Howard. The director will be Isaac ( Mal de Ojo and Párvulos ) Ezban.

The next Exorcist film may see Scarlett Johansson star . Despite the franchise's last film, 2023’s The Exorcist: Believer , directed by David Gordon Green, underperforming (US$136.2 million / £103.2m) worldwide, a new film is coming. Why? Well, in 2021 NBCUni, Peacock and Blumhouse-Atomic bought the rights from Morgan Creek for US$400 million (£303m). The new film will be written and directed by Mike Flanagan. It will be a new story set in The Exorcist universe and is not a sequel to The Exorcist: Believer . It will also be Scarlett Johansson first proper horror film. ++++ The trailer for the 1973 original is here . It was directed by William Friedkin.

M3gan third film may be possible say the film's makers, but not its studio . The second film, M3gan 2.0 in the franchised opened in June ( 2025 ) and over the next three months grossed US$39.1 million (£29.4m) against a budget of around US$20 million (£15m). Allowing for the distributor's promotional budget this made just a small profit and so the financial benefit of a third film is borderline. Having said that, the film could be streamed on Peacock from September ( 2025 ) and much will depend on its popularity on that platform. ++++ You can see the M3gan 2.0 trailer here .

Gremlins third film is coming . Steven Spielberg is returning to executive produce and Chris ( Harry Potter ) Columbus is set to direct and produce. Warner Brothers currently has slated this for a November 2027 release. Of course, the big question is 'why'? The original film came out in 1984. And while that was a success globally taking US$212 million dollars (£161m). However, Gremlins 2 took just shy of US$41,500,000 (£31.5m) against an estimated budget of US$50 million (£38m) – so it made a loss and a substantial one after marketing costs are factored in. The original horror-comedy follows a boy named Billy who receives a cute, furry creature called a Mogwai as a pet. Billy is warned to never expose the animal to bright light, water or to feed him after midnight. After those rules are broken, the gremlin spawns more of its kind and end up wrecking havoc on Billy’s hometown during Christmas… You can see the Gremlins 2 trailer here .

Jumanji is to have a third film . Jake Kasdan will once again direct. Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan are returning to the cast. Brittany ( The White Lotus ) O’Grady and Burn ( Beetlejuice Beetlejuice ) Gorman join the cast. Originally, Jumanji was based on the 1981 picture book of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg, that featured an enchanted board game come to life. It gave rise to the 1995 film starring Robin Williams. A sequel, Jumanji: The Next Level came out in 2019 and grossed US$800 million globally (£602m) against an estimated budget of US$125 million (£94m). You can see the Jumanji: The Next Level trailer here .

The Last Witch Hunter is to get a sequel film . Vin Diesel is to return as the immortal hunter pursing witches in modern-day New York The Last Witch Hunter internationally took US $147,000,000 (£110m) against an estimated budget of US$90 million (£68m). This means that after the distributors' promotional costs, it only made a small profit. You can see the original 2015 film trailer here .

Minecraft is to get a sequel film . It will also be directed by Jared Hess. A Minecraft Movie debuted to a record US$163 million (£122m) domestic opening and has since grossed US$424 million (318 m) in the US, making it the No. 1 film of 2025 at the domestic box office. With a worldwide totalUS$958 million (£720m), A Minecraft Movie was also the second highest-grossing release of 2025 worldwide. All this against an estimated budget of US$150 million (£113m). The original 2025 film trailer here .

Super Mario Brothers is to get a sequel film . From Nintendo and Illumination and released by Universal, it will be called The Super Mario Galaxy Movie . Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic will once more direct. Matthew Fogel and Brian Tyler are returning as screenwriter and composer, respectively. Chris Pratt (Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), and Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek) will reprise their roles. The original film remains the highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time with a global box office take of over than US$1.3 billion (£1 billion). An April 2026 release is currently slated. The original 1993 film trailer here .

Batman: Knightfall Part 1 will be the start on a new animated series of films . It will debut on digital and home entertainment this year ( 2026 ), with the first instalment currently in production with DC and Warner Brothers Home Entertainment. It will see the Caped Crusader pushed to his limits after Bane frees Batman’s entire Rogues Gallery from Arkham Asylum and Azreal steps into Batman's cape... The series of films is based on the Batman comics, Batman: Knightfall (1993–1994) by Doug Moench, Chuck Dixon, Alan Grant , Dennis O’Neil , Peter David, Jo Duffy, Jim Aparo , Graham Nolan, Norm Breyfogle and Jim Balent. If this series is true to the comics we might expect Knightquest and KnightsEnd films to follow. Elements of Batman: Knightfall made their way into Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises where Tom Hardy’s Bane. Jeff Wamester is directing the new animated film series.

The Tenth Planet SF thriller is coming in 2026 . The film was shot in Britain and Kevin Spacey stars. It is set across two timelines. 12,800 years ago, a young girl named Anna stands at the threshold of destiny as a mysterious red planet looms behind the Moon. Ancient rituals and celestial alignments mark the beginning of a cycle that will echo through time. Meanwhile, in the present, humanity teeters on the edge of collapse. Amid global pandemics and unrest, psychologist Dr David Harper (Kevin Spacey) races to support 16-year-old Anna Collins, whose extraordinary visions hold the key to humanity’s salvation. Pursued by the dark forces of Planet X, led by the malevolent Cullen (Ben Miles), Greaves (Joe Anderson) an ex MI-5 agent must help Harper navigate a web of deception, spiritual awakening, and cosmic peril….

A Quiet Place Part III gets a 2027 release date . The fourth film in the Paramount series will now go wide on 30th July 2027. Directed, written and produced by John Krasinski, the film was slated for a slightly earlier release but would have gone up against James Gunn’s Superman follow-up Man of Tomorrow . The A Quiet Place franchise has grossed over US$900 million (£677m) worldwide across its three films, which is comprised of John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II , and the Michael Sarnoski-directed spin-off A Quiet Place: Day One . The series concerns blind alien invader monsters who hunt by sound. The A Quiet Place: Day One trailer here .

Man of Tomorrow gets an early July 2027 release date . And it looks like Lex Luthor will be back. James Gunn once again directs. Superman earned more than US$611 million (£460m) at the worldwide box office this summer, making it the highest-grossing superhero film of the year. Man of Tomorrow will follow the 2026 releases of the outer space-set Supergirl directed by Craig Gillespie.

Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse gets a 2027 release date . The animation sequel is now, currently, slated for a release on 25th June 2027. l; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature. This was followed up with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023). Beyond the Spider-Verse sees Morales on the run, and his friends like Gwen might not be able to save him. Across the Spider-Verse , Morales discovered that a parallel version of him had transformed into the evil Prowler in an iteration of Earth that lacks a Spider-Man and features a lawless New York City.

Lost Planet gains its principal cast . Alexandra ( Barbie ) Shipp and Brenton ( Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales ) Thwaites are set to star in this SF horror as two astronauts sent to investigate a colony world gone quiet. When they arrive they are surprised not to see anyone… Darius Dawson is directing.

holySmoke ( sic ) gains its principal cast . An apocalyptic film, it sees Chicago thrown into chaos following a viral outbreak. A misfit group have to prevent the virus spreading further. (Apparently 'faith' is there in the mix….) The cast sees Will Yun Lee, Don Benjamin and d Adam W star. Alongside them will be Terrence J., Alexis Knapp and Yancey Arias.

Highlander has been delayed due to Henry Cavill injury . The injury took place during training. Highlander already has its principal cast . It looks like the film's production will now commence in 2026 and a possible release may take place in 2027.

A new Star Trek film may well be coming from Paramount . Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley (who did Spider-Man: Homecoming ) are to produce and direct. If confirmed, it will be a brand new re-boot unconnected to any of the previous films or TV series.

I See the Demon , the independent SF horror, does well on the film fest circuit . It concerns Lucy (Alexis Zollicoffer), who views a celestial event before entering her surprise birthday party, and begins to have an increasingly hallucinatory time… It has had a solid reception at film fests such as Cinequest Film Fest, Grimmfest, FilmQuest and Atlanta Horror Fest. &; You can see the trailer here .

R. L. Stine's Pumpkinhead DVD not in sight . Pumpkinhead (1988) is a cult horror inspired by a poem by Ed Justin. It is the story of a father's vengeance against children who killed his son who recruits a witch to help him. Decades earlier, when the father himself was a youngster, he witnessed a monster murder a man… The original film was followed by a direct-to-video sequel, two TV film sequels, and a comic book series. The original film has had two DVD releases (2000, 2008) and a Blu-ray release (2014) and a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (2023). It also spawn a comic series from Dark Horse Pumpkinhead: The Rites of Exorcism . R. L. Stine's story 'Pumpkinhead' in the collection Nightmare Hour (1999) from Harper Collins. This has inspired the recent (2025) film R. L. Stine's Pumpkinhead which has its differences with the original film, but still has a rural setting, a monster, and youngsters. This new version sees a teenager whose family moves to a new town, where his brother disappears, and he must break a harvest curse before Halloween… Which brings us up to date except this new film is only available through the US streaming service Tubi. Yet, despite it being part of a cult horror franchise, there is yet to be a sign of a DVD release for it to reach a broader audience.

Affection the SF horror, is doing the film fest circuit, expect a cinematic release . The film concerns “Ellie Carter who has never met the man who calls himself her husband, doesn’t recognize the girl who calls her mother, and can’t remember the life she is told is her own. She has a condition that resets her memory, unable to recognise her husband and daughter. Each reset disorients her, leaving haunting recollections of an unfamiliar life. Blue Finch Films has acquired the worldwide sales rights.

A reminder, Return to Silent Hill gets a cinematic release shortly after this seasonal news page is posted . This is the third Silent Hill film. Based on the video game Silent Hill 2 , it is co-written and directed by Christophe Gans, and it stars Jeremy Irvine and Hannah Emily Anderson. The film concerns James who is devastated after being separated from his soulmate and receives a mysterious letter that leads him back to a town called Silent Hill, where he hopes to find her. However, he discovers that the town has been changed by some unknown malevolent force and as he delves deeper into the town, he finds terrifying figures, both familiar and unfamiliar. Doubting his mental stability, he tries to comprehend reality and hopes to stay strong enough to rescue his beloved…

Tron: Ares was the big financial failure of the autumn . The film took just US$103m (£77m) globally its first week against an estimated budget of US$180m (£136m). You can see the trailer here .

Black Phone 2 was the big horror hit of the autumn . It quickly broke even on its opening weekend globally grossing over US$41 million (£30.6m) on an estimated budget of US$30 million (£22.4m). This emulates the original Black Phone's performance . Over the rest of October it went on to take £61 million (US$81m). So no surprises if we get to hear of Black Phone 3 coming. You can see the trailer here .

Japan's animation industry sees considerable growth ! Between 2023 to 2024 it grew by 14.8% to hit record revenues of ¥3.8 trillion (£18.8 billion / US$25bn). Just over half of its income came from overseas markets. Japan is positioning anime and related media as a core industry under its ‘New Cool Japan Strategy’, setting a target of the sector reaching ¥20 trillion (£97.8 / US$130bn) by 2033.

Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Ar was the second most profitable animation of the summer . In terms of return on its investment Chainsaw Man was the second most profitable, though not the highest earner. It globally took US$109,000,000 (£82m) against its budget of %yen;600 million (£3m / US$4.1m). This Japanese anime that sees Denji become 'Chainsaw Man', a boy with a devil's heart, and is now part of Special Division 4's devil hunters… &; You can see the trailer here .

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle was the big animation fantasy hit of the autumn . Its ¥1.64 billion (£8.4 million / ~US$11.1 million) on opening day in Japan (18th July, 2025), setting a new record for the highest first-day gross in Japanese cinema history. It became the highest-grossing film of 2025 in Japan and the second highest-grossing Japanese film worldwide. Its opening weekend box office take in N. America was over US$70.6 million (£53 million). It opened in September ( 2025 ) in N. America and many other countries. Its worldwide box office take its first week of its international release saw it take over US$384 million (£288m). All this was against the film's estimated budget of around US$20 million (£15m). The film is a Japanese animated, dark fantasy, action film based on the Infinity Castle Manga comics series (2016–2020). It is the first film of a trilogy. You can see the trailer here .

Fantastic Four: First Steps was the big, live-action, SF hit of the summer – the 2nd highest earner but the most profitable live action . Its N. American opening weekend earned the film over US$117,600,000 (£88,500,00) and it subsequently earned over US$521,000,000 (£392,000,00) globally at the box office building on its opening fortnight success . This was against an estimated budget of US$200,000,000 (US$150,000,000). Directed by Matt Shakman, First Steps is the second attempt (third if you account the unseen 1996 film made to keep the studio in copyright) to reboot the eponymous superhero quartet this century. Tim Story’s Fantastic Four and its sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer , were distributed by 20th Century Fox in 2005 and 2007, respectively. Fox then rebooted the series in 2015 with Josh Trank’s Fantastic Four before Disney bought the studio and acquired the property in 2019. First Steps differs from its predecessors by taking place in a retro-futuristic world that includes the source material’s 1960s campiness. The film is now available to stream on Disney+. You can see the trailer here .

Amazon receives backlash over its curation of James Bond's image . For some unknown reason – but then politics in the US is a mess – Amazon Prime decided to remove James Bond's gun from all promotional artwork for the franchise's films. As it was there was a little unease when Amazon MGM took over the much-loved British franchise early in 2025. Amazon later replaced the promotional covers with stills from the respective films…

What is the creative control of James Bond worth? £15 million (US$20m) apparently ! A reminder, in 2022 Amazon-owned Eon took over MGM for 6.69 billion (US$8.45bn) but Barbara Brocoli (64 years old) and Michael Wilson (83) still controlled the franchise in a three-way partnership with now Amazon-MGM, the latter being the minority share without creative control. Earlier last year ( 2025 ) Barbara Brocoli and Michael Wilson ceded full control to Amazon-MGM, but for how much was not revealed… Until now that is. Apparently £15 million (US$20m). However, it is not clear whether the deal includes stock options or profit sharing that would substantially increase the Broccoli family’s payout.

New York gets half-billion dollar studio investment . New York City Economic Development Corporation, New York City Industrial Development Agency and real estate investor Bungalow Projects are investing US$552 million (£415m) to build high-end film and television production studios in Brooklyn. The sites at 176 Dikeman Street in Red Hook and 242 Seigel Street in Bushwick will be called Echelon Studios and occupy 600,000 square feet. The deal is in no small part due to recently expanded Film Tax Credit Programme.

Sky Studios Elstree is set to get a £2 billion (US$2.7 bn) investment . It will add 10 new stages to the site's existing 12 stages. The existing Sky Studios was responsible for films such as Wicked , Paddington in Peru and Jurassic World: Rebirth . Elstree has a long history of film and TV production in addition to the relative newcomer Sky.

Paramount to lose 2,000 jobs . Most will be UUS-based staff. This comes following the near £6.7 billion (US$8.4bn) merger of Paramount and Skydance. It is hoped that this will save around US$2 billion. Previously in 2024 Paramount lost 15% of its staff. The cuts have also spilled over to TV ( see below

North American cinemas have re-invested US$1.5 billion in a year . The trade body Cinema United has released its annual Cinema Investment Report. The aim is to enhance the film-going experience. Reclining seats and large screen formats, 70mm and Imax are part of the upgrades. And it seems to be working with the number of Gen Zers who have seen six or more films the past year has increased and is now up to 37%.

The global cinematic box office may reach £26.5 billion (US$35 bn) in 2026 but not yet as good as pre-CoVID . The calculation comes from Gower Street Analytics. This would make 2026 the second year in a row of worldwide growth, +5% against current estimates for 2025. 2023 saw a global box office of £25.7 billion ($33.9 bn). However, the 2026 estimate would remain 12% behind the average of the last three pre-pandemic years (2017-2019). Gower Street notes that there is an incredibly strong, science fiction and fantasy led franchise-led release calendar for 2026 with new instalments in massively popular film series including: Avengers, Spider-Man, Toy Story, Dune, Star Wars, Super Mario Bros., Minions, Jumanji, Scream, Hunger Games and then non-genre The Fockers .

History : Ghostwatch BBC hoax re-visited . If you have not yet had enough of Halloween, Moid over at the Media Death Cult YouTube Channel has re-visited Ghostwatch . This was broadcast by the BBC on Halloween back in 1992. It caused quite a stir as it was meant to be a documentary…. Moid re-visits this fantastical totem of British broadcasting… You can see Moid's 21-minute video here .

Analysis : How Doctor Who's Most Iconic Villain Fell to Obscurity . Arguably the most iconic villain of Doctor Who is the Dalek, a race of evil mutants who almost singlehandedly launched the show into success and fame, but now find themselves a laughing stock and a shadow of their former selves. But what happened and how can it be fixed? This is the rise and fall of the Daleks... Duncan McMillan makes his case here .

Trailer : Severance is coming back for season 3 . Now you may not have heard of Severance -- for example it was not on the 2025 Hugo long-list (but then Doctor Who episodes took up six of the fifteen on the long-list) – but Severance has won ten Emmy awards and has been short-listed for a Golden Globe. The series follows employees at the biotechnology corporation Lumon Industries that have undergone "severance"—a medical procedure that ensures they retain no memories of the outside world while at work and have no recollection of their job once they leave. This results in two distinct personalities for each employee: the "innie", who exists solely within Lumon, and the "outie", who lives their personal life outside of work. There have been just two seasons so far: 19 episodes in all so not too huge a catch-up burden. Season three is just out. It is on Apple TV+, but if you don't have that you can get the DVD. You can see the season 2 trailer here and season 3 teaser here .

2023 it announced that it had plans for an eventual series . The new series' executive producers include Dean Devlin and Roland Emmerich who were involved with the 1994 film. Martin Gero will helm the series. He worked on the three original TV series and recently on both seasons of the Quantum Leap re-boot.

DC Crime Jimmy Olsen ‘Superman’ spinoff TV series is coming . DC Studios and HBO Max are making the series. It is being billed as akin to a true-crime docu-series. Season one reportedly will be centred around DC bad guy Gorilla Grodd, who wrestles The Flash. Grodd had psychic powers and other skills after his encounter with an alien spaceship. The character was created in 1959.

Mass Effect TV series is coming . Based on the computer game, Mass Effect is set in a distant future where humanity and several alien civilizations have colonized the galaxy using technology left behind by advanced precursor civilizations. The series will be on Amazon Prime. The series will likely air in 2027.

Life Is Strange TV series is coming . Based on the computer game. It concerns Max, a photography student, who discovers she can rewind time while saving the life of her childhood best friend, Chloe. As she struggles to understand this new skill, the pair investigate the mysterious disappearance of a fellow student, uncovering a dark side to their town that will ultimately force them to make an impossible life or death choice that will impact them forever… This green-lighting of the series follows a decade of trying to get a TV adaptation. The series will be on Amazon Prime Video.

Very Young Frankenstein pilot for a series is being made . The possible comedy series is inspired by the Mel Brooks-Gene Wilder film Young Frankenstein (1974). Stefani ( What We Do I the Shadows ) Robinson is writing the pilot. Taika ( What We Do I the Shadows ) Waititi is directing and 20th Television is the studio. The pilot will star Zach Galifianakis, Dolly Wells and Spencer House. Should the show get picked up to series, it would air on Hulu. You can see the 1974 trailer for Young Frankenstein here .

Afterlife With Archie TV series is coming . The Afterlife with Archie comics is a zombie apocalypse story. This new series will be a sister one to the former Riverdale series that ran for seven seasons on The CW in the US. Disney+ are developing the new series with some of the former Riverdale team.

American Horror Story has been renewed for a thirteenth season . It is an anthology horror drama series with stories set in the same alternate universe, on FX in N. America and streamed on Hulu. Season 13 will air this year ( 2026 ). The twelfth season, called Delicate , followed an actress who, while trying to get pregnant, believes she has become a victim of a sinister conspiracy… You can see the season 12 trailer here .

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon forthcoming season 4 will be the show's final season . AMC+' The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 is on Sky and streams on AMC+. Having left France through the Channel tunnel, season 3 sees Daryl and Carol leave London on a boat in an attempt to get back to the USA but they end shipwrecked in Spain. It has been revealed that the forthcoming season 4 will be the show's last. It is set to air late summer 2026. Season 3 trailer here .

Foundation has been renewed for a fourth season . Apple TV+ has renewed the series based on the Isaac Asimov stories . Having said that, while the Foundation TV series is undeniably popular, some have commented (rightly) that it differs markedly from the books. The Foundation TV series is not a faithful adaptation but a reimagining of Isaac Asimov's books, it makes significant changes to the narrative, characters, and plot, apparently to create a more accessible and visually compelling show. While it retains Asimov's core premise of psychohistory and the Foundation's mission to preserve civilization, it introduces new characters, alters existing ones, and streamlines the centuries-spanning story into a more linear format. So there you have it.

The Vampire Lestat season 3 sees extra new cast . Sheila Atim (The Woman King), Noah Reid (Schitt’s Creek), Ryan Kattner ( Destroy All Neighbors ), Seamus Patterson (Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities ) and Sarah Swire ( The Boys ) have joined the show. The series is a contemporary adaptation of Anne Rice’s gothic novel that follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Claudia’s (Delainey Hayles) story of love and immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian)… You can see the season 2 trailer here .

Twisted Metal has been renewed for a third season . The series is based on the PlayStation game series that sees a courier deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. It streams on Peacock in the US and is one of their most viewed shows. Michael Jonathan Smith is leaving and David ( The Boys , Supernatural ) Reed is taking over as showrunner and executive producer. He formerly scripted for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds among other shows having begun as a writers' assistant on the Battlestar Galactica re-boot. You can see the season2 trailer here .

X-Men ’97 has been renewed for a third season . Wolverine, Cyclops, Jean Grey, Jubilee, Nightcrawler and more, must find their way back to the 1990s after being lost in the past and future. You can see the season 2 trailer here .

Daredevil: Born Again has been renewed for a third season . Disney+ Daredevil: Born Again first launched March 2025 . Season 2, which is due out this year ( 2026 ), has yet to air but so strong has season 1's performance been that a third season has been confirmed. Daredevil: Born Again becomes the first live-action series produced by Marvel Studios to have a third season. You can see the season 2 trailer here .

The Penguin might have a second season ? Colin Farrell starred as Oswald (Oz) Cobb in The Penguin , the spinoff series based on Matt Reeves’ The Batman film. The series was originally meant to be a limited series but it has proved so successful and had critical acclaim. The first season apparently leads up to the events of the forthcoming The Batman Part II , the filming for which has just started for a currently slated October 2027 release. So, if The Penguin was to have a second season it would presumably follow events after The Batman Part II (?).

The Harry Potter television series season 2 scripting has commenced . The first season will not air until 2027. HBO aims to keep the gap between seasons 1 and 2 small. Dominic McLaughlin stars along with Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton. Filming the series is taking place at Warner Brothers Studios Leavesden studios in Britain.

Pluribus was renewed for a second season before the first episode streamed ! Carol lives in a utopia world where everyone else has mysteriously become happy following an abrupt event. The series is streaming on Apple+. You can see the series teaser here .

Peacemaker has ended . Season 2 marks the end of the show. However, James Gunn has said that Peacemaker season 2 sets up the 2027 film Man of Tomorrow while affirming that there will be no Peacemaker season 3, and that Peacemaker, played by John Cena, can now take on a broader role in the DCU (DC Universe). There is an explanation review video of Peacemaker season 2 ending here .

Forthcoming The Puppet Show 50th anniversary special may also be a test pilot for a possible re-booted series . Disney+ is considering this. It follows the Muppets Haunted Mansion Halloween special in 2021 and The Muppets Mayhem musical comedy television mini-series. The 50th anniversary special will air in 2026 and have a guest star – Sabrina Carpenter. +++++ DVD trailer here .

Neuromancer gets a tentative late 2026 launch date . As previously reported the series based on the 1984 William Gibson Neuromancer novel got the go-ahead in the summer of 2024 and its cast that autumn . The novel won the Hugo, Nebula and Philip K. Dick awards for Best Novel and short-listed for the BSFA Award for Best Novel. Filming the series began in January 2025 in Tokyo. Paramount Television Studios is now producing the series following the merger of Skydance Television's parent company with Paramount Global for Apple . Graham Roland was the driving force behind getting this made and he is the series' show-runner. The series concerns Case, an ‘interface cowboy’ who steals data from cyberspace, has had his physical bodily electronic connections burned out, having been caught by his criminal employers skimming part of a job for himself. Then someone wants to employ him for a specific job, and is willing to pay the large sums required to have his interfaces restored. Throughout the action (which involves Case’s acquisition of a minder, and travel from Earth to orbiting arcologies) he is unaware that the data he has been hired to steal is a very special piece of software and it is only halfway through that Case discovers who has hired him: Wintermute, an artificial intelligence. If the series follows the book, we will get to learn why Case was hired and the implications. The series' 10 episodes are now likely to air from late in 2026.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale pilot has wrapped . This is a major step for the prospective series . The new series has a new slayer but Sarah Michelle Gellar still plays the now older, former slayer. Apparently, viewers will not have to know the original series that ran for seven seasons to 2003 but there will be Easter eggs for fans of the original.

The Netflix is adapting the SF horror graphic novel Black Hole to television . Charles Burns’ comic series (1995-2005) and graphic novel collection (2005) is an SF horror that concerns a transformational infection… There’s an old myth that haunts the seemingly perfect small town of Roosevelt: if you have se Χ too young, you’ll contract the ‘bug,’ a virus that literally turns you into a ‘monster’ from your worst nightmares. Absurd, right? That’s what Chris always assumed, until, after one reckless night at the beginning of senior year, she finds herself infected. Now she will be cast out to the woods to live with the other infected, where a chilling, new threat emerges: a serial killer who’s hunting them one-by-one… There have been a number of failed attempts to bring the story to the big screen, but this is the first try at a television series. New Regency and Plan B are co-producing with Netflix.

The BBC is adapting The Lord of the Flies to television . William Golding’s 1954 novel, Lord of the Flies , is to be a four-part television series: the has previously been a cinematic adaptation. The story concerns a group of school children who are being relocated due to some unspecified war and whose plane crashes on a desert island. With the pilots dead, the children are the only survivors. Yet, as time passes, their civil behaviour declines. The story is an exploration of human nature, the loss of innocence and boyhood masculinity. The adaptation is being made with the support of Golding’s family. It is being produced by Eleven and One Shoe Films for the BBC and Stan. Stan will be airing in Australia and the BBC in the British Isles. Sony Pictures Television will distribute internationally.

The Last of Us co-creator steps back from writing or directing episodes . For season 3, Neil Druckmann will continue in the co-creator role and be an executive producer. Reportedly, season 3 will see at least three days from previous seasons re-vistied this time from Abby’s (Kaitlyn Dever) perspective.

Stranger Things season 5 premiere was so popular it crashed Netflix! and it happened again with the series' finale . This season subsequently has had a good viewer response but its opening was too much for Netflix: Stranger Things briefly pulled Netflix into the Upside Down. The service was down for about three minutes for the season premiere and continued to have bugs for some users for minutes more. If you have got Netflix you probably have seen the show. When it came to the two-hour series finale, titled Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up, again so many were trying to see it that it also initially overloaded Netflix servers.

AMC is being taken back to court over Walking Dead yet again ! After Frank Darabont and Glenn Mazzara, let alone Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert or Charles Eglee claiming that they have been short-changed by AMC, this time it is Dave Erickson, co-creator of Fear the Walking Dead and its show-runner for seasons 1 to 3, who feels that AMC owes him a share of the successful show's profits. The series ran from 2015 to 2023 and reportedly made hundreds of millions for AMC Studios but apparently they have not paid him any money from the show's profit participation arrangement. It is also reported that apparently AMC has paid out others over US$49 million. It seems that Dave Erickson is after a settlement of at least tens of millions. The news site Deadline seems to indicate that both sides are digging in. It needs to be said that Hollywood accounting paying for profit shares has always been something of a mystery. Frank Darabont (mentioned earlier and who was the original series' first showrunner) did manage to get some payment (reportedly US$200 million) and his legal rep is also representing Dave Erickson, so we shall see what we shall see… AMC was formerly American Movie Classics. Hollywood accounting has become even more contentious with the advent of streaming, especially with creators whose shows date from before streaming. Fear the walking Dead has been successful from the off .

Hulu is shutting down after 20 years ! Outside of the US, you may not know of Hulu but it is a streaming service in the US with about 13% of market share making it the 5th biggest in the US. As you may infer from the above item , Hulu is not a major streaming player and it cannot be accessed easily from outside the USA. It is an American subscription streaming service that offers a wide variety of on-demand TV shows and movies from major networks like ABC, NBC, and FOX, as well as its own original content. It also provides a live TV option giving subscribers access to channels like CNN, CBS, and CNBC. Hulu is owned by the Disney Streaming Services, a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company. Hulu’s content will be fully integrated into Disney+ and this should remove some duplication of their respective services technology, hence provide Disney with some savings. Assuming there is little overlap in their respective subscribers, the combination of Hulu and Disney+ could enable the pair together rival Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Netflix and Amazon Prime are slowly losing ground in the US to other streamers . Based on data from over 20 million US households, Prime Video (with 20%of the market share ) and Netflix (19%) lead but Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu together have over 40% of the market share, with Disney+ alone accounting for 14%. Peacock and STARZ each have around 2%.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (USA) has voted to close itself down . For some of us in Brit Cit and EuroCit this may not seem a big deal but it is: the Corporation is a major funder of public service broadcasting in the US and it funds hundreds of local radio and TV stations across that nation. As part of the Trump finance cuts to fund tax breaks for the wealthy, it has lost over US$500 million (£379m) in annual Federal investment. The CPB board had considered making the Corporation dormant but considered that would lay it open to political brinksmanship and gaming: like British public service broadcasters (the BBC and Channel 4) it is politically independant.

Netflix wants to buy Warner Brothers Discovery . The deal is worth US$72 billion (£54 billion) and includes Warner Brothers film and television studios, HBO Max and HBO. Warner Brothers' global networks division, Discovery, is to be spun out into a new company in the late summer ( 2026 ) if it passes competition verification by the US Justice Department's competition division. Paramount Skydance CEO's father, Larry Ellison, is a close ally of Trump. Meanwhile, perhaps more relevant to genuine concerns is the Writers Guild of America's East and West branches calling for the merger to be blocked, saying the "world's largest streaming company swallowing one of its biggest competitors is what antitrust laws were designed to prevent." Netflix is the biggest streaming company in the world, with more than 300 million subscribers. Then, a few days later, Paramount Skydance (with finance that includes that from Saudi and Quatari wealth funds and the United Arab Emirates and, apparently, familiy members of the current President of the US) launched rival bid for Warner Brothers Discovery (which includes additional assets such as Discovery, Eurosport, TNT Sports, Adult Swim, among others) on the grounds that Netflix's offer was under-valued and that there were competition issues. Given that Warner Brothers Discovery board Paramount Skydance reportedly apparently consider somewhat stringent, Paramount made the offer direct to Warner Brothers Discovery's share holders. The offer is US$30 (£22.50) per share. Paramount, is backed by the billionaire Ellison family who are on favourable terms with President Trump who appears he might be in favour of their deal. A Paramount-Warner combination would rival Netflix and Disney. The deal would also see HBO Max's roughly 120 million streaming customers would be added to Paramount's 79 million. Then Warner's announced that the Netflix deal was the winner as it valued its studio and streaming networks, including HBO, at about US$83bn (£62.3bn), including its debt. However Paramount's offer values the entire company at US$108.4bn. Reportedly ( BBC News website ), Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is among the financial partners Paramount is working with as part of the deal. Saudi, Quatari and the United Arab Emirates have said that they will not interfere with content decisions. But will they still say that in a decade's time hence? As noted, the deal has to be first approved and this is unlikely to happen for a few months once the Securities and Exchange Commission has assessed matters considering competition issues. Competition regulators in Europe will also have to express a view. Which ever way you cut it, it seems that there is little good to see…

British television is profitable in the US data reveals . Sales of British shows to US buyers topped US$1 billion for the first time in 2024. The US is the biggest market for British TV accounting for 40% of British TV sales overseas. (Please don't tell Trump.) 2024 sales were worth £797 million (US$1.04 billion). Apparently British television is particularly popular with traditional broadcast networks as opposed to streamers. (Maybe that is a factor in Disney ditching Doctor Who or is it Russell T. Davies being overly Easter-eggy with the show.) Over all, British sales overseas (to all countries) topped £2.02 billion but streams comprised just a third of this. These figures do not include formal co-production between US streamers such as Netflix and British show makers. Early indications are that 2025 was also a good year for British television in the US. British content also sells well in Europe and Australasia. Only sales to India dipped in 2024 by 11%. Co-productions between Britain and the US increased by 5% in 2024 to £126 million but this might fall in 2025 as the number of projects co-produced fell.

A random hotchpotch of classic SF books . Now, Matt on the BookPilled YouTube channel has spent the past few years being a digital nomad and makes his living buying stuff, mainly SF books, and then auctioning them online. He does well enough to make a living and travelling quite a bit overseas. His secret seems to be that he seeks out the good but old stuff. One thing about Matt is that he recognises when he is wrong. He now feels that he has not credited Harry Harrison as much as he should have. And we get a neat anecdote about Harry nearly became a scriptwriter for a major film director. (This was a tragic tale in that it never happened but – for once – the money was there!) OK, now we come to his recent book haul. Unlike previous book hauls this is double in length at around an hour long. While this engenders a bit of a putative viewer's commitment, this enables him to explain some of each book's history. For example, he warns to avoid the two free Gutenberg translations of Verne's Journey to the Centre of the Earth as the translators swap characters around, misses out parts of the story and so forth. Authors covered also include: Ballard, Clarke, Moorcock, Zelazny among many others. Among the feast is the anthology Five Odd edited by Conklin which has stories by Asimov and Amis among others. It is interesting because Matt has found zero reviews of this title on t'internet: no ratings, no reviews on Good Reads; no ratings, no reviews on Amazon. Barry Malzberg credits Conklin with being one of the most important SF anthologists of his time (mainly the Golden Age). But there's a lot of other good stuff here too and along the way we get a light sprinkling of SF book history. SF book lovers, why not make a mug of tea and settle down.

Some 21st century speculative fiction recommendations, and one warning, from BookPilled . The BookPilled YouTube channel is a fascinating window into classic book SF by (it is believed) Matt, who makes a living buying and selling mainly classic SF books and along the way amassing his own collection, while travelling the world. As indicated, he mainly does classic/old SF books but now it seems that the 21st century has caught up with him. He finally has read six 21st century SF/Slipstream novels. You can see the 20-minute video here .

Best and worst (in terms of how they aged) SF/Fantasy books or series ? Daniel Greene over at the Fantasy news YouTube Channel (577k subscribers) goes through the list of best top 20 SF/Fantasy books and series as well as the worst (in terms of those that don't age well) 20 as voted for by one of the largest online fantasy communities on the planet – R/Fantasy. So, you will guess from this that this is biased markedly towards fantasy as opposed to SF. Some of the top books and series will come as no surprise with titles/series by the likes of Ursula K Le Guin, Michael Moorcock and Larry Niven in the favourite list. Similarly, some on the duds list (such as the Gor series and Narnia, will come as no surprise). There are some mild surprises such as Heinlein's Stranger in a Strange Land being a dud: as Greene says, "good book, aged &8$£ing terribly". Brian Jaques' 'Redwall' was one of a couple that appeared on both lists! And then there were some real surprises such as Anne McCaffrey's 'Pern' series being considered a dud. (I remember Anne once arriving at a Danish-venued Eurocon one day by taxi and, getting out by an outside bar area, got a standing ovation…) The worst book or series of all voted for by this community – and with twice the number of votes for the runner-up – was… Sword of Truth by Terry Goodkind (novel 1994 that spawned a series). Daniel then goes on to take the number ones from both lists to see if he can tease out what makes them the best and worst in terms of not aging well, at least as this is defined by this community of fans.

What would a totally honest bookshop be like ? Excuse me, I'd like a classic book such as Ulysses or War and Peace … Just at the back there, under 'books you'll never finish .' You can see the two-minute skit here .

Norman Spinrad is a little better . Norman is currently in hospital but is now mobile again. He is currently, jointly, writing a book with Leed Wood who is herself a writer ( Faraday's Children ). This will likely be Norman's last novel.

2026 sees Hachette celebrate 200 years . Hachette today (it did not always) includes the SF imprints with Headline, Orion and its major SF imprint Gollance, Quercus and its former SF imprint Jo Fletcher Books, Little Brown and its SF imprint Orbit, and Hodder & Stoughton. All are headquartered in Carmelite House on the north bank of the Thames in London. Hachette plans to use its 200th anniversary to support their Raising Readers campaign, as well as the National Year of Reading ( see above item ).

2026 sees the British Isles National Year of Reading . The National Year of Reading is a trade initiative that is UK government backed: it was launched by Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson. The National Literacy Trust, in partnership with the Department for Education are the lead bodies behind this venture. However it will affect the whole British Isles as UK publishing markets to the Republic of Ireland and Nielsen BookScan tracks British Isles bookshop and the main online platform book sales. There is much trade – both bookhops, authors and publisher – support for the National Year of Reading, in no small part because there are indications that the amount of book reading by the young is in decline in the UK. The Year aims to reverse the trend as just one in three aged 8 to 18 said they enjoyed reading in their free time in 2025. The development comes 17 years after the last National Year of Reading, that led to the Reading for Life campaign, and which was widely seen as successful at the time. This as reported last season fall in reading for pleasure is also reflected in the USA. Financial support comes from Julia Rausing Trust, Arts Council England, Stuart Roden, Penguin Random House, Hachette UK, HarperCollins, Bloomsbury, Macmillan Publishers International, Oxford University Press, Simon & Schuster, Pearson Shared Services, Cambridge University Press, John Wiley & Sons, Bonnier, SAGE Publishing, Faber, Canongate, Magic Cat Publishing, Sweet Cherry Publishing, Nosy Crow, Ransom Publishing, b small, Pickatale and the Booksellers Association. Of course Britain can have all the 'Years of Reading' it wants; it is society's investment in reading that counts. Today, in Britain, one in seven primary schools (schools for those under 12 years of age) do not have a library. However, in the most deprived regions – where the need is greatest – the figure is one in four!

A New York judge has ruled that authors may challenge those that run artificial intelligence (AI) for using their work to train their AIs There are a number of related cases currently before the courts in the US. In his October ruling, US District Judge, Sidney Stein, stated that the authors may be able to prove the text ChatGPT produces is similar enough to their work to violate their books' copyrights. In issuing his ruling, Judge Stein compared George R.R. Martin’s Game of Thrones to summaries of the book created by ChatGPT. The company OpenAI had asked for the authors' argument to be dismissed. It has been about three years since the first AI copyright lawsuit was filed.

Amazon is making nearly 10% of its workforce redundant . It could be as many as 30,000 will lose their jobs. Amazon is the parent of Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video is still working to pare down after over hiring during CoVID. This follows Amazon losing 27,000 jobs in 2022. Separately, in January of 2024, it laid off several hundred employees across Prime Video and Amazon Studios as part of a review of its business.

Children's fantasy pulled because of internet links (URLS) to an explicit, unsavoury adult-content website . The Spy Dog , Spy Cat and Spy Pups books by Andrew Cope a companion website, which was originally set-up by the author, printed inside the 12-book series, which was published between 2005 and 2016. However the author failed to maintain control over the site's domain name allowing it to lapse: it was then acquired by an unrelated third party and is now being used to host adult content. It now directs children towards an adult website. The current website is not associated with Puffin or Andrew Cope. The book's publisher, Puffin, has pulled copies and investigating the legalities over the issue. This is an unfortunate news item but does underline the need for all who create digital platforms of the need to control them, not to mention those that use platforms created by others need to be aware that ownerships can change and bad actors takeover.

The Judge Dredd Megazine is 35 years old . The Judge Dredd Megazine is 35 years old this month (September). It is a monthly comic spin-off from the weekly 2000AD comic whose principal and most popular strip is Judge Dredd . Judge Dredd himself is a futuristic law-enforcer who is policeman, judge and jury all rolled into one, and who patrols Mega-City One , which is a vast city running down much of the eastern seaboard of the former United States of America, in the 22nd century. Off of Mega-City One to the east is the polluted ' Black Atlantic ' and to the west the ' Cursed Earth ', a wild and sporadically radioactively polluted land following the atomic war of the 21st century instigated by the last President (President Robert – 'Bad Bob' – Booth) of the former United States. The mega-cities (1, 2, and 3) were protected with an anti-missile shield, but the rest of the USA was not so lucky. Judge Dredd himself first appeared in the second issue of 2000AD back in 1977. Over the next couple of decades, there was some reasonably coherent world-building for Dredd's 22nd century Earth (though there are a few anomalies) and enough development for some spin-off strips. By the time 1990 rolled around there was enough material for a monthly companion comic to the weekly 2000AD with strips largely based on the Dredd-universe. These included (among many others): Armatige (set in Brit-Cit); Cal-Hab Justice (set in a mega-city combination of Glasgow and Edinburgh); Cursed Earth Koburn ; Judge Anderson and Lawless (set on a Mega-City colony world that is a bit like a futuristic wild west). Over the years the Megazine has won a number of major British Comics Awards including the UK Comic Art Award and Eagle Awards. Sadly neither the Megazine nor 2000AD have garnered any traction in the N. American genre awards scene. Currently, the Megazine continues to sell and its current owners – the computer games company Rebellion – are ploughing profits into building their own cinematic studios so as to make their own films. The first of these Rebellion-made films comes out next year and it is based on another 2000AD strip character, Rogue Trooper . This film is being directed by Duncan ( Moon , Source Code ) Jones. (There are three new volumes of the collected Rogue Trooper strips recently out with a fourth coming shortly.) However, there are plans to bring Judge Dredd back to the big screen as well as for television series. The October ( 2025 ) edition of the Judge Dredd Megazine came out on the 15th. It was a special birthday issue with all its strips beginning new stories – so this was a good time for folk to jump onboard to see if they would like it. Its strips included Megatropolis (a parallel world or alternate timeline Mega-City One based on 1910s – '50s art deco styles); Dreadnought (set just before the nuclear war when judges worked alongside the police); Armitage , Judge Anderson and more. Also just out is a nifty, full colour, graphic novel, One-Eyed Jacks , that links crimes taking place in the 22nd century with those that took place in 1970s New York that was then policed by its toughest cop, Jack McBane (think 'Dirty Harry) and undercover cop Eartha Fargo (the black American grandmother of Judge Dredd). ISBN 9781837866069. This can be ordered through all good genre bookshops to avoid ethical dilemmas using Amazon.

Seam Ripper debut fantasy by Anna Fiteni has been bought by Orbit . Orbit bills it as Dracula meets The Devil Wears Prada in this romantic fantasy set in an Italian fashion house in 1898 London. Full of high society parties, high fashion shows, biting wit and bloody secrets, this is – Orbit says – perfect for fans of vampire romance and lush historical fantasy. When Esther returns home from university, she finds her mother, the great fashion designer Daphne Sarcire, engaged to a man no one has ever heard of. The mysterious and unsettling Lord Godric Collard has taken over the family's fashion house, drawn all the curtains, and his unsettling, pale wards haunt the corridors. One of Collard's wards is assigned to Esther as an apprentice - Benjamin is cold and reserved, but a strange connection starts forming between him and Esther. When one of the models is found with her throat ripped out, Esther and Benjamin will have to team up with her bohemian siblings to uncover the secrets hiding at the heart of the House of Sarcire... and free her mother from Lord Collard's thrall.

When The Forest Whispers debut fantasy by Megan Flynn has been bought by Orbit . It is a post-apocalyptic, cosy horror. Even before the apocalypse, Remembrance Kingston didn't have an ordinary life, raised by doomsday preppers deep in the woods. And when ninety-nine percent of the world's population dropped dead and strange creatures started whispering in the forest, the rules her father drilled into her became even more important if she wanted to survive. Now, Remy lives on alone with only her faithful dog, Clementine, and the decaying ghosts of her family for company, Waiting. Always waiting, for her childhood friend Hunter to come back to her, like he promised he would. But when a strange, savage child called Rabbit turns up on her doorstep, with news of his whereabouts, Remy will discover that she is stronger and more powerful than she ever knew. And for the people she loves, she will take on the whole damned world. Orbit anticipate an early 2027 release.

The Fallen Sun debut fantasy by C. M. Basma gets two six-figure deals . Del Rey bid six-figures in an auction for its British Isles and Commonwealth (excluding Canada) rights. Delacorte Press secured the N. American rights in a separate six-figure deal. Inspired by Middle Eastern folklore and Lebanese culture, the novel's story follows Laena Redan, who harnesses the magic of her three Sky Folk ancestors. But having been born on the poisoned island of Persiphyl, she has been a captive of the human king for her entire life, her magic, and the magic of her people, suppressed. When the poison begins to afflict her little brother, Laena is forced to act. She plans an escape across the perilous sunken border…

The Devil Knows Her Name dark folk-horror, debut by C. N. Vair has been bought by Transworld . Berkley will publish in the US and Transworld in the British Isles in August 2026. The Devil Knows Her Name follows Tess, a woman who, over 100 years ago, bound herself to the Devil to protect her wildlife sanctuary. When a new fire-and-brimstone pastor moves to town with big plans that threaten her very existence, Tess must weigh how much her bargain with the Devil is worth to protect everything she loves.

An Edge Sharp Enough duology debut by Jesse Q. Sutanto has been snapped up by Daphne Press . Sutanto is best known for her adult romance and mystery novels. However she has now written her adult fantasy debut novels. An Edge Sharp Enough is a fantasy that follows an assassin, a scholar, a con-man and a guard in a race to rediscover a powerful lost magic and save their world from a miracle gone wrong… It will come out later this year ( 2026 ).

The Hungry Dark duology debut by Alice Trew has been snapped up by Gollancz . Alice Trew was shortlisted for the 2024 Women’s Prize Trust Discoveries competition, a writer development programme, with the opening of The Hungry Dark . The Hungry Dark is a fantasy rooted in monstrous folklore and the bonds of sisterhood follows Hesper Stornaway who is forced into a dangerous bargain with the ruler of the Shadowlands: she must retrieve a forbidden artefact to discover what happened to her lost sister. But soon the line between monster and man begins to blur, begging the question – what price would you pay to bring your sister home..?

The Lure of Wolves and Whispers could be one of 2026's big romantasies contemplate Hodder . The book will be the first of a trilogy: 'The Martyred Isle series'. It follows Maeve on the mist-shrouded Isle of Eireann, where magic comes with a horrific price. The Lure of Wolves and Whispers is a UK debut novel from the Canadian-Irish Amanda Connolly. It draws loose inspiration from a desire to interrogate the legend that St Patrick drove the snakes out of Ireland centuries ago – and explore the sacrifices of survival when tyranny threatens sovereignty. Hodderscape will publish the book in the British Isles in July ( 2026 ). Rights have also been sold in Canada (HarperCollins), France (Gallimard), Germany (Ravensburger) and Spain (Urano).

Author Sen Lin Yu gets 7-figure book cinematic adaption deal . Legendary has done the deal for Yu's then yet-to-be-professionally-released (it is out now though) Alchemised , which some of you may know began life as Harry Potter fan fiction. Manacled – with over 100,000 five-star reviews on GoodReads – saw Harry Potter dead following a magical war and Voldemort start a re-population programme. Meanwhile, Hermone Granger has a secret hidden in her mind… It's Harry Potter meets Handmaid's Tale . Alchemised is different, set in its own world. The cinematic adaptation rights for Alchemised are reported in some quarters to be north of US$3 million (£2.25m).

Twilight celebrated 20th anniversary with three special edition book sets . The three collectible releases of Stephanie Meyers’s series include the Twilight: Deluxe Collector’s Edition , which features a vintage-inspired design with a foil-stamped slipcase, ribbon marker and brand new cover design; the paperback Twilight: 20th Anniversary Edition , debuts new cover art and a black and red book edge; and lastly, the most comprehensive of the bunch, the Twilight Saga Deluxe Hardcover Collection , a box set that includes all three books in the Twilight series Twilight , New Moon , Eclipse and Breaking Dawn , in addition to Meyers’ most recent addition, Midnight Sun , a retelling of the first book from the perspective of Edward Cullen rather than Bella Swan. This set goes for £125.00 (US$139).

China Miéville’s new novel took 20 years to write . The Rouse will be Miéville’s first single authored novel for an adult audience since Railsea (2012). The Rouse concerns an ordinary woman who is forced to investigate a devastating personal tragedy, when she stumbles on dark conspiracies and provokes the attention of uncanny forces. His work has won various prizes, including the Arthur C Clarke Award, the World Fantasy Award, the Hugo Award and the British Science Fiction Award, and has been shortlisted for the Folio Prize and the Edge Hill Short Story Prize. The Rouse will be published by Picador for the British Isles market and Del Rey will publish for the N. American market in September ( 2026 .

Picador is to publish Emily St John Mandel’s next novel . Mandel's Exit Party is set in 2031, where America is at war with itself, but the Republic of California has been signed into existence and in Los Angeles the curfew has been lifted and "tonight everyone is going to a party". Ari, recently out of prison, and her friend Gloria find themselves amid these celebrations as a new age dawns. But there are people at this particular party who shouldn’t be here. Something is very wrong… Exit Party will be released in September ( 2026 ) by Picador to the British Isles and Commonwealth markets. Picador previously published Mandel's Sea of Tranquillity and Station Eleven .

Bloomsbury nabs vampire horror trilogy debut in a six-figure deal Debut author Callum Broadway-Bennett from Australia has got a six-figure deal for his trilogy with Bloomsbury for the British Isles and Commonwealth rights excluding Canada. The North American rights go to Bloomsbury Archer US. Duskborn , the first book in the series, follows Caius Varros, the most feared vampire hunter in the Preylands. As a child, he watched vampires slaughter everyone he loved. Now, armed with god-blessed weapons and mastery of every form of combat, Caius lives by a code of chivalry and vengeance. On a routine rescue mission beyond the border, he is captured by Aurelia, the cunning and beautiful heir to one of the three vampire emperors. She makes him an unthinkable offer: she will spare his captured squire if he helps her assassinate the emperors – her own mother included – so she can seize the vampire throne. To do it, she must turn Caius into the very thing he despises, and make him her consort. To save his protégé, Caius agrees. But he sees more than a bargain. He sees a way to destroy the vampire empire from within and save humanity once and for all…

Paul Tremblay gets three-book deal with Bloomsbury . Previously, Paul Tremblay has won the Bram Stoker, British Fantasy, Sheridan Le Fanu and Massachusetts Book Awards. The first book in the three-book deal is an SF horror. Dead But Dreaming of Electric Sheep follows a 20-something semi-professional gamer hired by one of the world’s largest tech companies to chaperone a man in a vegetative state from California to the East Coast. The man is ‘mostly dead’, but kept alive by proprietary artificial intelligence implanted in his head. He wakes within a disorienting hellscape filled with monstrous grotesqueries. He has no memory of who he is and he only knows that he must find a certain person. Who? He can’t remember… It will be published in July ( 2026 ) by Bloomsbury for the British Isles and British Commonwealth markets. William Morrow will publish in N. America.

Gareth Brown is sponsoring writing scholarships . The author of The Book of Doors and The Society of Unknowable Objects has endowed funding for three fully paid scholarship places across the 2026 and 2027 Goldsboro Writing Academy courses. This will accompany existing financial support provided by the DHH Literary Agency. The Goldsboro Writing Academy was established by writers in partnership with Goldsboro Books and the DHH Literary Agency to offer accessible writing courses.

Philip Pullman’s The Rose Field launch sales are encouraging . Six years on from the previous instalment of Pullman’s 'Book of Dust' trilogy, the launch of The Rose Field (see the item above has propelled Pullman straight to the top of the NielsenIQ BookData’s Total Consumer Market (TCM) British Isles Top 50. This is despite Nielson categorising the book differently. The previous five books were all classified by Nielsen as either Children’s Fiction or Young Adult Fiction. Conversely, The Rose Field is classified as 'Science Fiction & Fantasy'. The first week following The Rose Field's launch saw sales of British Isles 49,878 copies.

British authors are facing increasing scams . Some of which appear to impersonate trade professionals, marketing agencies and even famous authors. Frequently, these are pitches for marketing, inclusion in book clubs, digital strategy and press and media, but all for a fee! The Society of Authors puts the blame on artificial intelligence (AI). Meanwhile, the Booksellers Association (Britain's bookshop and retail trade association) has identified over 30 types of scam in recent weeks. It seems that AI-enhanced bots are seeking out authors' e-mail addresses. They are also being used to data trawl on-line book reviews so as to give the impression that the scammers have read an author's work. One fairly common theme (which will no doubt change) is that many of the scammers have gmail addresses.

British Isles' horror book sales are having another good year ! In 2024, NielsenIQ BookData’s 'Horror' sub-category recorded its best year to date, with sales of just over £8 million (US$10.6m) worth of books. Data in for 2025's first 42 weeks saw sales of £6.8 million (US$8.12m) and if (note the ' if ') this rate of sales continues then the year's horror sale could hit £8.04 million (US$10.6m). Now, this rise in turnover might be put down to recent increases in book price. However the number of book sales in the first 42 weeks of 2025 were up on 2024. 2024’s total figure of 836,199 was its biggest volume performance since 2009 and the first 42 weeks of 2025 saw 628,431 books sold, an increase of 6.7% against the first 42 weeks of 2024. If that rate continues, the category will fall just short of 900,000 units in 2025 but still not beating 2009’s 921,307, let alone 2007’s record of 1,106,583 books. That 2007 record was due to the paperback release of James Herbert’s penultimate novel The Secret of Crickley Hall and two paperback releases from Stephen King – Lisey’s Story and Cell – which between them garnered over half a million copies sold. Stephen King is still the biggest author of the horror category, with £785,707 (US$1.037m) even if that figure is down 31.6% compared with the same period in 2024. Stephen King's over all performance the first 42 weeks of 2025 saw a decrease in the number of his books sold – down 5.4% -- but still an increase in value of 2.8% over the same period in 2024. Grady Hendrix has done well in the first 42 weeks of 2025. The release of Witchcraft for Wayward Girls helped propel him into second place on the horror author ranking with sales of £347,148 (US$458,00) – up 159.5% on the same period for him in 2024. It is not just relatively new books doing well: old classics are also selling. For example, Bram Stoker's Dracula with editions from three different publishers in the top 50 horror chart for the first 42 weeks of 2025. However, there are currently over 40 editions of the book selling in the British Isles whose combined sales have risen by 44.4%. The new writer of horror to watch seems to be Kylie Lee Baker with her Bat Eater at number 23 in the first 42 weeks of 2025 horror chart. It took sales of £66,585 (US$87,890).

The launch of Philip Pullman’s The Rose Field was the British fantasy book event of the season . The Rose Field: The Book of Dust Volume Three is the conclusion to Philip Pullman’s The Book of Dust trilogy, the sequel to the original His Dark Materials trilogy. Penguin Random House and David Fickling Books – the book's US and British Isles publishers, and over 90 shops in the Waterstones (British) bookshop chain were behind the launch events. Waterstones had as early openings, publication day events with readings and quizzes, and several midnight openings, including Piccadilly, Cardiff and Carlisle. Independent bookshops celebrated publication day with an limited edition enamel pin badge for their customers and a limited number of signed copies. Launch day, 23rd October ( 2025 ), saw St James’s Church, Piccadilly, London, feature a conversation with Philip Pullman, live readings and a panel event discussing the books as a cultural phenomenon and what Pullman’s writing means personally to the panellists. Two days later saw Blackwell’s host Pullman in conversation with Hannah Macinnes at the Sheldonian Theatre, Oxford. The Waterstones chain sold an exclusive limited deluxe edition of The Rose Field for £50 (US$66), featuring foiled endpapers and "beautiful details". Pullman appeared at a number of subsequent events in the autumn ( 2025 ).

The SF Encyclopaedia launches a Substack site . This Substack site is free to access and will clock the SF world as it changes, and more particularly the SF Encyclopaedia news. The SF Encyclopaedia is a valuable and free resource. (If ever you need to check something science fictional then there is a good chance you will find useful information on it.) The more substantial posts will move over to a subscription basis for around £3 a month. This will go towards keeping the SF Encyclopaedia going. You can access the Substack here: encyclopediaofsciencefiction.substack.com . Currently the SF Encyclopaedia has 7,500,000 words and counting.

The Canadian SF magazine On Spec is to cease publication after 35 years… Or is it ? On Spec (Ontario Speculative Fiction) is Canada's equivalent of Interzone . The final issue came at the end of the year ( 2025 ) with volume 35 number 4. Managing editor Diane Walton had previously announced that she will be retiring and leaving On Spec at the end of December but no-one else is there to helm the magazine despite a number of volunteers helping out with tasks. Before the magazine ceased she was inducted into the Canadian Science Fiction and Fantasy Association's Hall of Fame. However, there is hope that the magazine might continue. There is a plan for a fund raiser shortly for an On-Spec Anthology 2026 . Shadowpaw Press is behind the move.

The Hachette UK group of publishers sees 2025 growth of 3.5% . Hachette is part of the Lagardere Group and its UK publishing houses include: Headline, Little Brown (that in turn runs the SF imprint Orbit), Hodder & Stoughton, Orion (Gollancz), and Quercus (Jo Fletcher Books). The growth figure is the group's overall performance; it is not known how much SF/F contributed to this.

Bookshop managers have notice an increase in intimidating behaviour . The Booksellers Association (the British isles trade body) conducted a survey in banned books week revealed that over half (54%) say they have noticed an increase in intimidating behaviour towards themselves or their staff. The principal causes are hostility over choice of titles stocked (47%) and confrontations over perceived political views of the bookseller (38%). Complaints include being transphοbic as well as transphìlic, and being politically woke. Over half the incidents were physical in-store and 26% online. It looks like things this side of the Pond are going the way of the US.

The mass market paperback may be coming extinct a piece in Publisher Weekly warns ! …The article warns that though mass market paperback sales in the US were over US$1 billion in 1996, there were warning signs that interest in the format was cooling. Apparently, mass market cash sales fell 3.3% in 1996 compared to the previous year, to $1.35 billion, and unit sales dropped 6.2%. And now US sales of the format have dropped 84% since 2004! Over here in the British Isles we previously reported that in 2024 copies of physical paper book sales of commercial titles through bookshops and major online platforms (though not direct sales from publishers and so forth) fell by 1.7% in volume, to 195.3 million copies.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services has restored all cancelled grants supporting USA libraries . Back in March ( 2025 ) President Trump tired to prevent Institute of Museum and Library Services spending the full amount of its US$290 million (£238m) budget. 21 states jointly filed a lawsuit . As a result of this court case the grants were reinstated. Parallel to this court case, the American Library Association has filed its own case and urged concerned citizens to lobby Congress. Could it be that some politicians want an illiterate public so that that public will continue to vote for them? Who knows?

Stephen King is the most banned author in the US ! The data comes from PEN America. The data also shows that some 80% of bans originated in just three states that have enacted or attempted to enact laws calling for removal of books deemed objectionable – Florida, Texas and Tennessee; conversely Illinois, Maryland and New Jersey have little or no such bans.

Banned books week sees Star Trek's George Takei at the helm . Banned books is not such a big thing in the British Isles as it is in the USA. With the slogan ' Censorship is so 1984 ', 88-year-old George Takei is made honorary chair of honorary chair of Banned Books Week , that took place 5th – 11th October ( 2025 ), by the American Library Association. Books banned that wre highlighted by this year's event included Maia Kobabe’s GenderQμeer and Toni Morrison’s The Bluest Eye .

And, of course, Anthropic stole from SF authors . The US science fiction fan, Michael J. (Orange Mike) Lowrey, checked using an online tool. He said, ' among people I know, the thieves have 134 items by Mercedes Lackey on the list, 28 items by Samuel Delany, one by Mary Anne Mohanraj, 27 by Joe Haldeman, 50 by Eric Flint, 68 by G. R. R. Martin, 16 by Robert Asprin (Yang), six by Juanita R Coulson, six by Gene DeWeese under his own name, 17 by andrew j offutt under his own name or as John Cleve, one by Erwin Strauss (Filthy Pierre), at least five by David Friedman (Cariadoc of the Bow), 12 by C. S. Friedman, two for Dave Langford, five by Bob Tucker, etc. .'

The Anthropic AI training payout to publishers has been delayed as the judge wants more detail . Barely had news of the US$1.5 billion (£1.15bn) payout been made when the judge – William Alsup – asked effectively for a list of the nearly half million books that had been used…. Meanwhile, authors are concerned that their share as creators of the work are getting too little and publishers getting too much for doing little.

SF/F sales in the British Isles may have reached £95 million (US$125m) for 2025 preliminary data suggests . This is Nielsen Total Consumer Market data extrapolated from the first 42 weeks of 2025. (Reminder: Nielsen data covers sales from book chain shops and supermarkets as well as major online book-selling platforms. It does not cover direct sales from publishers, small independent bookshops, library and book club sales.) For comparison, the figure for 2024 was £84 million (US$111m). So if the preliminary data is to be believed then that is 13% growth or around 9% in real-terms. This growth largely seems to be driven by romantasy titles with the authors Sarah J. Maas, Rebecca Yarros and Stephanie Garber leading the pack. Here, the biggest title in the category in 2025 is Rebecca Yarros’ Onyx Storm that is on track to potentially have sole 350,000 copies over the year. Of the top 50 best British Isles SF/F sellers all but six were romantasy. Several major British publishers send SF² Concatenation their catalogues from which we compile our seasonal news pages' Forthcoming Science Fiction and Forthcoming Fantasy listings. While these are far from a complete listing, it is a reasonable snapshot of which types of genre titles are coming out in the British Isles. Typically, more Fantasy titles are published than SF but this season the difference is more pronounced and also much more romantasy is in the mix. So while the Speculative Fiction market in Britain is healthy, SF is currently in marked decline!

The Obake Code by Makana Yamamoto, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61685-0. Billed by the publisher as Ocean’s 8 meets Blade Runner . It’s been three years since the Atlas heist. Malia, aka the Obake, the greatest hacker of all time, was set for life – until her new hobby of rigging underground fights lands her in trouble with one of the most dangerous gangs on Kepler Space Station. To save her own skin, she agrees to do the gang’s bidding – but Malia soon realises the work is dirty and there are darker things lurking in the shadows. Things tied to Malia’s past. Things that could decide her future.

Absolution by Jeff Vandermeer, Harper Collins, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-008-72599-0. Ten years after Annihilation , Jeff VanderMeer returns with the surprise fourth volume in the acclaimed Southern Reach trilogy. This instalment revisits the enigmatic Area X, which captivated readers and critics alike, selling over a million copies and spawning a cult classic film. VanderMeer delves deeper into the mysteries left unresolved, exploring the origins of Area X and the first mission to the Forgotten Coast. Structured in three parts, Absolution offers long awaited answers while posing new questions, delivering a brilliant and haunting exploration of this groundbreaking speculative fiction series.

Green City Wars by Adrian Tchaikovsky, Tor, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-04572-3. In a city of sunshine and secrets, the shadows belong to the animals. One genetically-engineered raccoon races to expose a deadly conspiracy – before it tears his whole world apart. In a solar-powered future, humans live in luxury, served by unseen Little Helpers – artificially enhanced animals who maintain their perfect green cities. The animals’ golden rule: ‘Do Not Bother the Humans.’ Yet beneath this tranquil facade, a complex underworld of animal politics, crime and conflict thrives. Enter Skotch, a freelance raccoon investigator. His biggest problem was a lack of work. Now his work may get him killed. And his latest case? Finding a fugitive mouse scientist. But powerful forces are also after the mouse, and they're willing to kill for his secrets. Can Skotch navigate this treacherous web, outsmart rat gangsters, beat a deadly weasel assassin and keep his pelt intact? More importantly, can he find his quarry before the elusive rodent breaks Rule One in the most apocalyptic way – and shatters their fragile world.

Children of Strife by Adrian Tchaikovsky, Tor, £25, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-05778-8. The far-future. After Earth fell, ark ships had hunted for a new home. They sought lost worlds terraformed in Earth’s forgotten past. A ship crewed by maverick humans, spiders and a spectacularly punchy mantis shrimp captain is about to rediscover one such world, and an ark. Then human crewmate Alis wakes to discover that she, her captain and the ship’s intelligence are the only ones left on their ship. But what happened to those who left to explore the ark… and the world below?

Beneath by Ariel Sullivan, Tor, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-07230-9. Humanity risked everything to rebuild after a devastating war… Twenty-three-year-old Sasha Cadell knows time is running out in the underground city, filled with survivors of the nuclear fallout six years ago. She works in tunnel expansion, trying to escape the memories of those she lost. Her bleak existence is upended when Tristian Hayes, a stunningly handsome, frustratingly determined commander of the Force, recruits her to join him. With his elite team of fighters, they are to embark on a secret mission to the surface. Sasha is thrust into a brutal training with stakes far beyond mere survival. The fate of remaining humankind depends on their success – or failure. As she confronts her own demons, Sasha finds both allies and foes in the training program, as well as a sizzling attraction between her and Tristian that threatens the walls she's built around her heart. But under the surface, secrets and deception run as rampant as illnesses. And not everyone will survive the rise of a power more terrifying than anything they’ve ever known.

Beyond and Within: Creative Futures (2025) edited by Allen Stroud, Flame Tree Press, £16.99 / Can$34.99 / US$26.99, hrdbk, 416pp, ISBN 978-1-835-62647-4. A collection of new short stories that draw inspiration from the Creative Futures Research Project, a partnership between Coventry University, a group of science fiction writers and the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory. The stories imagine future crises that we may have to resolve and the ramifications of our choices on subsequent generations. There are some good authors in the mix here: Tchaikovsky and Powell.

Anti-State by Allen Stroud, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$34.95 / US$26.95, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-805-52029-0. 2121 AD. Three years after the first Mars conflict and the colony is still struggling to recover. Corporations fight to hold on to their investments. Old secrets resurface and new faces appear. Magnus Sirocco should never have been allowed to come here. He is a vigilante turned revolutionary who has been given a cause. He doesn’t lose. Ever. Peter Iskander leads a new religious mission to deliver the promised land to their people. And after being investigated, exonerated and promoted, Commodore Ellisa Shann returns, but when a ship is stolen, she is drawn into another deadly duel.

The Last Man and The Journal of Sorrow by Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley, Oxford University Press, £10.99 / US$13.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-198-89279-3. Mary Shelley’s The Last Man is a novel set in the aftermath of climate disaster and a war between Greece and Turkey in the late twenty-first century. Shelley’s ‘Journal of Sorrow’ was written after the death of her husband and provides the personal background to the novel.

Star Wars: Trials of the Jedi – High Republic by Charles Soule, Penguin, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-95317-4. The Force is everything. A single life connected to all life. All things connected to all other things. This is what the Jedi believe, and this is why they fight. For life… and the light.

The Republic of Memory by Mahmud El Sayed, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62634-7. The Safina is a city ship, two centuries into its voyage towards a new habitable world. Its crew maintain the ship, generation after generation, while protecting their Earthling ‘ancestors’ who are kept alive in cryostasis. But a lot can change in two centuries, and people are starting to ask questions. Why should the crew toil for ancestors none of them remember? The system is only secure so long as those in power maintain the obedience of those beneath them. And the crew has had enough.

Mars One by Charlotte Robinson, Transworld, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-857-50734-1. One small step. One fatal mistake. On the barren plains of the Kazakh Steppe, Alyssa Wright stands on the brink of the most ambitious space flight in history: a one-way mission to Mars. But when disaster strikes, she begins to uncover a conspiracy that threatens her life - and the lives of everyone on board. In Hong Kong, a coder vanishes from his home, leaving nothing behind but a cryptic warning and his cat. Pursued by violent forces, his sister finds herself on the run, in possession of the one thing capable of saving him. Amidst a dark vacuum of nothingness, as the Argo spaceship hurtles toward Mars, the crew realise that someone is sabotaging the mission from the inside. Every second brings them closer to catastrophe, and time is running out. Across Earth and space, three stories collide in a breathless thriller that asks: what is the price of progress, and who must pay it?

Marvel: Black Panther – The Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda by Suyi Davies Okungbowa, Penguin, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-94652-7. The Black Panther answers the call of rebellion in this prose adaptation of Ta-Nehisi Coates’s graphic novel, The Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda . Lost amongst unfamiliar stars, a man finds himself trapped in an imperial mining camp – one of the countless Nameless violated by the Empire. He knows not how he got there, who he is, or even his name. Quickly, the man proves his worth with an unparalleled skill for battle, and as his reputation amongst the rebels spreads, whispers of hope begin to swirl. Could this be the true T’Challa of old, the Avenger? The one Who Puts the Knife Where it Belongs? As all eyes turn to him, he must decide if he will embrace a future of responsibility as their saviour or pursue the mystery of his true past.

Eradication by Jonathan Miles, Riverrun, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-44903-7. Reeling from tragedy, a former jazz musician-turned school teacher named Adi answers a job listing advertising a chance to save the world. The assignment: to spend five weeks alone on the tiny, isolated Pacific Island of Santa Flora and reckon with its invasive population of goats that’s sent the ecological balance severely out of whack, and in doing so preserve the countless bird and plant species from certain extinction. What follows, however, is anything but balanced. The threats to the once-Edenic island, Adi soon learns, aren’t exactly what his employers said they were – and, complicating things further, he discovers he’s not alone on the island. Fearful for his own life, and for the fate of the island’s, Adi spends his sundrenched days rooting out the true threat to Santa Flora, and, by extension, to the world it occupies – and the desperate steps he must take to eradicate it.

Loss Protocol by Paul McAuley, Gollancz, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-399-63556-1. Across a country ravaged by climate change, a man must hunt for the truth about a murderous environmental cult. Eight years after the downfall of his sister’s cult, Marc Winters has found refuge as the wildlife ranger of a small, unremarkable island. But when the counterterrorism police come calling, everything he thought he knew about his sister’s fate is turned upside down. The cult lives on, believing the world could be healed by collective dreams fuelled by psychotropic mushrooms – and they believe Winters possesses information crucial to their success. Blending noir-inflected conspiracies and double-crosses, this chimerical story keeps its secrets until the last page.

The Last Contract of Isako by Fonda Lee, Orbit, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52671-3. Space opera. Isako is a legendary swordswoman, but every legend has to come to an end. When her long-time client unexpectedly retires, she plans to follow – to walk out into the frozen wasteland of their planet with her head held high and her family enriched by her legacy. But when a competitor offers her a final mission, it’s one she can’t refuse. Soon, she’s thrust deep into a world of corporate espionage, duty-bound duels, and shadowy secrets. What she uncovers will change humanity’s existence in the stars forever.

Radiant Star by Ann Leckie, Orbit, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51795-7. A standalone Imperial Radch novel. The Temporal Location of the Radiant Star has always been a source of both conflict and hope for the people of Ooioiaa. However, the imperial Radch see it only as an inconvenience, an antiquated religious site soon to be absorbed into their own, superior culture. But local politics is complicated, and the Radch have made one last concession: one last man will be allowed to join the mummified bodies in the temporal location to become a ‘living saint’. But this one decision will ripple out to affect every part of the city. Amidst a slowly worsening food shortage, riots and a communication blackout from the rest of the Radch Empire, a religious savant will entertain visions of his own sainthood, a socialite will discover zer comfortable life upended and a young man sold into servitude will find unlikely escape.

We Burned So Bright by T. J. Klune, Tor, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-00942-8. Husbands Don and Rodney have lived a good, long life. Together, they’ve experienced the highest highs of love and family, and lows so low that they felt like the end of the world. Now, the world is ending for real. A wandering black hole is coming for Earth, and in a month, everything and everyone they’ve ever known will be gone. Suddenly, after forty years together, Don and Rodney are out of time. They’re in a race against the clock to make it from Maine to Washington State to take care of some unfinished business before it’s all over. On the road, they meet those who refuse to believe death is coming and those who rush to meet it. But there are also people living their final days as best they know how – impromptu weddings, bright burning bonfires, shared meals, new friends. And as the black hole draws near, among ball lightning and under a cracked Moon in a kaleidoscope sky, Don and Rodney will look back on their lives and ask if their best was good enough.

Doctor Who: Stormcage – A River Song Adventure by Alex Kingston, BBC Books, £25, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-785-94975-3. Alex Kingston has always played River Song. Now, in this immersive, multi-strand adventure she invites YOU to become the beloved character yourself! Professor River Song, imprisoned in the Stormcage Containment Facility, welcomes the excitement of aliens storming her prison. They’re here to spring a creature wanted for terrible crimes. Their assault rips through reality to create the ultimate escape route: a Fate Nexus. A gateway to multiple exit points in time, space and beyond. In this book YOU are River, tasked with stopping the criminals and saving reality. Only YOU can choose the path through these pages. You'll steer River through past, present and future on all kinds of audacious adventures. You’ll meet old enemies, familiar friends and, of course, the Doctor. Will you hunt down a happy ending or find disaster and death? The chances are yours to take!

The Library of Traumatic Memory by Neil Jordan, Head of Zeus – Ad Astra, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-92329-8. In the late nineteenth century, Montagu Cartwright embarks on a new architectural project: building the Huxley Mansion on the edge of the peninsula. In present day, Christian Cartwright works as a librarian at the Huxley Institute, a successful but mysterious organisation at the cutting-edge of medical and scientific advancements. There is the Library of Traumatic Memory, which seeks to relieve patients from their most painful memories; the Clairvoyant Program, which explores the world of dreams and their possible connection to reality; and the Forever Wing, which pushes the boundaries of human mortality. But when one of the Institute’s devices allows Christian to communicate with his recently deceased lover, Isolde, the secrets of the Institute begin to unravel and Christian must confront the true and terrible dangers that lay ahead.

Godfall by Van Jensen, Transworld, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-857-50808-9. A massive asteroid hurtles toward Earth and humanity is braced for annihilation - but the end doesn't come... Because it's not an asteroid... it's a three-mile-tall alien figure that comes to Earth outside Little Springs, Nebraska. Dubbed 'the giant', its body apparently pierced by a blade, its arrival transforms this quiet red-state farm town into a top-secret government research site and major metropolitan area, flooded with soldiers, scientists, government agents, bureaucrats, spies, criminals, conspiracy theorists... and a killer. As the sheriff of Little Springs, David Blunt thought he'd be keeping the peace among the same people he'd known all his life, not breaking up chanting crowds of conspiracy theorists, busting drugs gangs, dealing with doomsday cults, struggling to control town hall meetings about immigrants, and invaders and the construction of a mosque. Or trying to catch a cunning and seemingly untraceable killer. As the brutal, bizarre murders strike ever closer to home, Blunt - increasingly troubled by strange, unsettling dreams of a cosmos in chaos - throws himself into the hunt for a killer who seems somehow connected to the Giant. With bodies piling up and tensions in Little Springs mounting, he realises that in order to find the answers he needs, he must first reconcile his traditional sense of things with the town, and the world, he now lives in - before it's too late.

Star Wars: The Acolyte – Wayseeker by Justina Ireland, Penguin, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-94831-6. Vernestra Rwoh has spent over a decade exploring the Outer Rim as a Wayseeker, answering to no other authority but the Force itself. But after Jedi Master Indara arrives to ask for Vernestra’s aid in person, bringing her back to Coruscant, Vernestra finds herself pulled back into Coruscant’s complicated world of Republic politics and underworld crime. As the two delve further into their investigation, and the lines between Jedi and Republic business blur, Vernestra must reconsider what it means to serve for Light and Life.

The End of Everything by M. John Harrison, Serpent's Tail, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-800-81294- 9. A crafted, funny and surprising post-apocalyptic adventure. The world seems to be coming to an end. Government barely functions, the seas are full of new creatures, Europe has been mislaid: yet the exact cause of the catastrophe remains obscure. Is it an alien invasion? An ecological collapse? Or an unprompted change in the nature of reality? Phillip Tennent makes a living selling exotic life-forms washed up from the Channel – until he lands a creature whose shape-shifting properties threaten to destabilise everything he thinks he knows. M. John Harrison, acknowledged master of science fiction, unsettles and entertains in this slyly satirical adventure into the limits of human knowledge and mastery.

EXODUS: The Helium Sea by Peter F. Hamilton, Tor, £25, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-07378-2. For millennia, the Crown Dominion has been at relative peace, with the Celestials in control and the human population little better than serfs. But now the Crown Dominion is facing a crisis of epic proportions – one that could change the balance of power in the Centauri Cluster forever – as an exiled faction that has been waiting for seven thousand years beyond the Helium Sea has returned to wreak their vengeance. For Finn and his human allies, who have ended up at the centre of this conflict either through circumstance or manipulation, this is an unprecedented opportunity. If they can band together, they may be able to outwit the Celestials and finally earn their fellow humans a place of independence and power in the Crown Dominion. To achieve this, they must first locate and master ancient artefacts of immense power that could give them a much-needed edge in the conflict ahead. And all while ducking the forces that are determined to knock them off the board for good… This book's rlease ties in with an SF action-adventure RPG coming soon from Archetype Entertainment.

Hell's Heart by Alexis Hall, Tor, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-06050-4. Earth is a ruin, and the scattered remnants of humanity scavenge what they can from the stars. Finding herself with no money and little to occupy her groundside, the narrator (‘I’) takes a commission aboard the hunter-barque Pequod as it sets out in pursuit of the Leviathans living in the atmosphere of a gas giant. However, once aboard, she finds herself pulled inexorably into the orbit of the barque’s captain, a charismatic but fanatically driven woman who the narrator names only as ‘A’. As the Pequod plunges ever deeper into the turbulent, monster-haunted atmosphere of the gas giant, the narrator begins to lose herself in the eerie world of Leviathan-hunting and the captain’s increasingly insistent delusions. The only thing that might keep her grounded is the bond she develops with Q, a woman from the wreck of Old Earth, whose skin is marked with holographic light and who remembers things others have lost.

Star Wars: Reign of the Empire – The Mask of Fear by Alexander Freed, Penguin, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-94827-9. First book in a new Star Wars trilogy, 'Reign of the Empire', set in the first year of the Empire and charting the rise of the resistance.

Woman Alive (1936 / 2025) Susan Ertz, Manderley Press, £19.99, hrdbk, 147pp, ISBN 978-1-068-66136-5 A curious science fiction novel from 1936 by Anglo-American writer Susan Ertz. The book is set in London in a dystopian future where only one woman is left alive after all others in the world are wiped out in a pandemic caused by a poisonous gas. This brand new edition is introduced by the acclaimed comedian, broadcaster, actor and writer Graham Norton, who has described the work of Susan Ertz as 'glorious”' meanwhile, the new cover has been commissioned by the renowned cartoonist and illustrator Tom Gauld, whose work combines a love of books and science. Susan Ertz was a popular novelist of the interwar years, best known for her novel Madame Claire, which was chosen as one of the first ten Penguin Books paperbacks One of her earlier titles – Woman Alive – is an important work in the canon of speculative fiction, until now largely forgotten among the works of her contemporaries such as George Orwell, H. G. Wells and Aldous Huxley. Woman Alive is set in 1985 and is at once a satire and a commentary on the rising threat of nationalism in 1930s Britain. The novel is cinematic in structure, conjuring a world in which feminism and pacifism are woven together to tell the story of Stella – an accidental survivor who became queen of England and the hope of humankind. The relevance of this novel to 21st-century society is of course heightened post-CoVID-19.

2001: A Space Odyssey by Arthur C. Clarke , Orbit, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-751-57375-6. This is a hugely welcome reprint of Clarke's novelisation of the screenplay he wrote with Stanley Kubrick way back in 1968 of the classic film 2001: A Space Odyssey a film that consistently polls as one of the best SF films of all time. There's a new cover (sadly).

If We Cannot Go At The Speed Of Light by Kim Choyeop, MacLehose, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-44761-3. The debut short story collection from a big-name Korean writer. Meet the alien species that put the humanity into human beings/ Discover the fate of Slefonia III once warp travel became obsolete. Visit the Mind Library to commune with the dead. Kim Choyeop became an instant literary sensation in Korea with her debut short story collection. Each of these bite-size speculative masterpieces represents a journey into the unknown, guided by a writer blessed with limitless imagination. From alternative futures to distant alien planets, in the company of scientists, space explorers and ordinary citizens in extraordinary situations, Kim Choyeop revels in making the impossible seem not only possible but somehow inevitable. Each story focuses on an specific issue of discrimination against women or other marginalised groups, adding a mind-bending twist to hold a mirror to modern society and its everyday iniquities. Kim Choyeop 's first short story collection sold 200,000 copies in Korea and her first novel, The Greenhouse at the End of the World , sold 150,000 copies.

Star Wars: Outlaws – Low Red Moon by Mike Chen, Del Rey, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-94555-3. ND-5 and Jaylen Vrax embark on their descent into the galaxy’s underworld in search of answers and opportunity, in this prequel to Star Wars Outlaws . neatly and meticulously by his parents. Then the Empire stripped it all away on trumped-up charges of conspiracy against his family. A battle droid arrives at the family compound with a mission to kill every last member of the Barsha clan. Jaylen manages to fend off the attack as the sole survivor, but realises the droid, who he re-programmes, is his only chance to stay alive. But he can no longer be Jaylen Barsha – he’ll have to live now as Jaylen Vrax. Former Separatist battle droid ND-5 knows he should be scrap metal, all things considered. He was a proficient contributor to the Separatist cause, but what is a soldier without a war? Perhaps, the droid thinks, with a partner he can be more. ND-5 just has to earn Jaylen’s trust.

Dead Silence by S. A. Barnes, Transworld, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-857-50825-6. A ghost ship. A salvage crew. Unspeakable horrors. Claire Kovalik is days away from being unemployed - and made obsolete - when her beacon repair crew picks up a strange distress signal. With nothing to lose and no desire to return to Earth, Claire and her team decide to investigate. What they find at the other end of the signal is a shock: the Aurora , a famous luxury space-liner that vanished on its maiden tour of the Solar system more than twenty years ago. A salvage claim like this could set Claire and her crew up for life. But a quick trip through the Aurora reveals something isn't right. Whispers in the dark. Flickers of movement. Words scrawled in blood. Claire must fight to hold onto her sanity and find out what really happened on the Aurora , before she and her crew meet the same ghastly fate.

After The Fall by Edward Ashton, St. Martin's Press, £21.50 / Can$41 / US$29, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-250-37565-0. Humans must be silent. Humans must be obedient. Humans must be good. All his life, John has tried to live by those rules. Most days, it’s not too difficult. A hundred and twenty years after The Fall, and a hundred years after the grays swept in to pick the last dregs of humanity out of the wreckage, John has found himself bonded to Martok Barden nee Black Hand, one of the "good" grays. Sure, Martok is broke, homeless, and borderline manic, but he’s always treated John like an actual person, and sometimes like a friend. It’s a better deal than most humans get. But when Martok puts John’s bond up as collateral for an abandoned house in the woods that he hopes to turn into a wilderness retreat for wealthy grays, John learns that there are limits to Martok’s friendship. Soon, he finds himself caught between an underworld boss who thinks Martok is something that he very much is not, a girl raised by feral humans who has nothing but contempt for pets like John, and Martok himself, whose delusions of grandeur seem to be finally catching up with him. With sixty days before Martok’s loan comes due, John must unravel the mystery of how humans wound up at the wrong end of domestication and find a way to turn Martok’s half-baked plans into enough profit to buy back his life, all while avoiding getting butchered by feral humans or having his head crushed by an angry gray. Easy peasy, right?