|
Spring 2026
Editorial Comment & Staff Stuff
EDITORIAL COMMENT
There is a US government consultation on whether all visitors to the USA should submit five years worth of social media and e-mail addresses in order to enter the country. Already, the US was the only one of 184 economies the World Travel & Tourism Council looked at that saw a decline in international visitor spending in 2025. Yes, America is being made great again. Speaking of 'greatness', Great Britain and Europe are great places to visit, hold great conventions, and do great business with.
STAFF STUFF
We are pleased to welcome a new member of our book review panel. We are delighted to welcome Nic Pietersma to the team. His first reviews are posted with this spring edition.
Jonathan's latest book has entered pre-production. Aside from his co-authored Essential Science Fiction: A Concise Guide, his past three books have been on human-induced climate change but has found the topic increasingly depressing, in common with others working in that field and so has turned to deep-time evolution of life and planet with his forthcoming offering.
Elsewhere this issue…
Plus over thirty (30!) SF/F/H standalone fiction book and non-fiction SF and popular science book reviews. Hopefully something here for every science type who is into SF in this our 39th year. For full details of the latest contents see our What's New page.
|
Spring 2026
Key SF News & SF Awards
Best SF/F books of 2025? Yes, it is the start of a new year and so once more time for an informal look back at the last one. Here are a few of the books that we rated published in the British Isles last year (many are available elsewhere and can be ordered from specialist bookshops). We have a deliberately varied mix for you (alphabetically by author) so there should be something for everyone. So if you are looking for something to read then why not check out these Science Fiction and Fantasy books of 2025:-
Best SF/F films and long forms of 2025? So if you are looking for something to watch then why not check out these Science Fiction and Fantasy films and long-forms of 2025. Possibilities alphabetically include:-
The 2025 British Fantasy Awards were announced at the World Fantasy Convention in Brighton. The short-list is voted on by members of the British Fantasy Society.
The World Fantasy Awards were announced at the 2025 World Fantasy Convention, the Metropole, Brighton, England. The Award is juried.
Recent Worldcon finances have been released. They show that it costs up to £1.5 million to put on a Worldcon. Approximate British pound equivalents are in parentheses. The summary data are:
Germany launches a Worldcon bid. The bid is for 2028 which puts it up against bids from Kigali, Rwanda, and the up-to-now favourites to win Brisbane, Australia. The proposed German venue will be in Nuremberg, Bavaria, at the NurnbergMesse Conference Centre, within which they will design a 'Worldcon Village' including beer gardens.
And finally….
Future SF Worldcon bids and seated Worldcons currently running with LGBT+ freedom percentage scores in bold, include for:-
2026
Future seated SF Eurocons and bids currently running with their LGBT+ freedom percentage (Equaldex.com ) scores in bold, include:-
- Berlin, Germany (2026) 79%
|
Spring 2026
Film News
The global cinematic box office may reach £26.5 billion (US$35 bn) in 2026 but not yet as good as pre-CoVID. The calculation comes from Gower Street Analytics. This would make 2026 the second year in a row of worldwide growth, +5% against current estimates for 2025. 2023 saw a global box office of £25.7 billion ($33.9 bn). However, the 2026 estimate would remain 12% behind the average of the last three pre-pandemic years (2017-2019). Gower Street notes that there is an incredibly strong, science fiction and fantasy led franchise-led release calendar for 2026 with new instalments in massively popular film series including: Avengers, Spider-Man, Toy Story, Dune, Star Wars, Super Mario Bros., Minions, Jumanji, Scream, Hunger Games and then non-genre The Fockers.
North American cinemas have re-invested US$1.5 billion in a year. The trade body Cinema United has released its annual Cinema Investment Report. The aim is to enhance the film-going experience. Reclining seats and large screen formats, 70mm and Imax are part of the upgrades. And it seems to be working with the number of Gen Zers who have seen six or more films the past year has increased and is now up to 37%.
Paramount to lose 2,000 jobs. Most will be UUS-based staff. This comes following the near £6.7 billion (US$8.4bn) merger of Paramount and Skydance. It is hoped that this will save around US$2 billion. Previously in 2024 Paramount lost 15% of its staff. The cuts have also spilled over to TV (see below
Sky Studios Elstree is set to get a £2 billion (US$2.7 bn) investment. It will add 10 new stages to the site's existing 12 stages. The existing Sky Studios was responsible for films such as Wicked, Paddington in Peru and Jurassic World: Rebirth. Elstree has a long history of film and TV production in addition to the relative newcomer Sky.
New York gets half-billion dollar studio investment. New York City Economic Development Corporation, New York City Industrial Development Agency and real estate investor Bungalow Projects are investing US$552 million (£415m) to build high-end film and television production studios in Brooklyn. The sites at 176 Dikeman Street in Red Hook and 242 Seigel Street in Bushwick will be called Echelon Studios and occupy 600,000 square feet. The deal is in no small part due to recently expanded Film Tax Credit Programme.
TV and computer gaming is booming in Italy. The Italian audiovisual sector hit €16.3B (£14bn, US$19bn) in 2024, representing annual growth of 4.6% – twice Italy's GDP growth. Conventional television has 52% share of the total sector, with streaming providing a further 9%. The sector as a whole employs an estimated 124,000.
What is the creative control of James Bond worth? £15 million (US$20m) apparently! A reminder, in 2022 Amazon-owned Eon took over MGM for 6.69 billion (US$8.45bn) but Barbara Brocoli (64 years old) and Michael Wilson (83) still controlled the franchise in a three-way partnership with now Amazon-MGM, the latter being the minority share without creative control. Earlier last year (2025) Barbara Brocoli and Michael Wilson ceded full control to Amazon-MGM, but for how much was not revealed… Until now that is. Apparently £15 million (US$20m). However, it is not clear whether the deal includes stock options or profit sharing that would substantially increase the Broccoli family’s payout.
Amazon receives backlash over its curation of James Bond's image. For some unknown reason – but then politics in the US is a mess – Amazon Prime decided to remove James Bond's gun from all promotional artwork for the franchise's films. As it was there was a little unease when Amazon MGM took over the much-loved British franchise early in 2025. Amazon later replaced the promotional covers with stills from the respective films…
Superman was the big, live-action, SF hit of the summer – the highest earner but the 2nd most profitable live action. The James Gunn re-boot film took over US$616,000,000 (£464,000,00), building on its opening fortnight success, against a budget of US$225,000,000 (£170,000,000). You can see the trailer here.
Fantastic Four: First Steps was the big, live-action, SF hit of the summer – the 2nd highest earner but the most profitable live action. Its N. American opening weekend earned the film over US$117,600,000 (£88,500,00) and it subsequently earned over US$521,000,000 (£392,000,00) globally at the box office building on its opening fortnight success. This was against an estimated budget of US$200,000,000 (US$150,000,000). Directed by Matt Shakman, First Steps is the second attempt (third if you account the unseen 1996 film made to keep the studio in copyright) to reboot the eponymous superhero quartet this century. Tim Story’s Fantastic Four and its sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, were distributed by 20th Century Fox in 2005 and 2007, respectively. Fox then rebooted the series in 2015 with Josh Trank’s Fantastic Four before Disney bought the studio and acquired the property in 2019. First Steps differs from its predecessors by taking place in a retro-futuristic world that includes the source material’s 1960s campiness. The film is now available to stream on Disney+. You can see the trailer here.
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle was the big animation fantasy hit of the autumn. Its ¥1.64 billion (£8.4 million / ~US$11.1 million) on opening day in Japan (18th July, 2025), setting a new record for the highest first-day gross in Japanese cinema history. It became the highest-grossing film of 2025 in Japan and the second highest-grossing Japanese film worldwide. Its opening weekend box office take in N. America was over US$70.6 million (£53 million). It opened in September (2025) in N. America and many other countries. Its worldwide box office take its first week of its international release saw it take over US$384 million (£288m). All this was against the film's estimated budget of around US$20 million (£15m). The film is a Japanese animated, dark fantasy, action film based on the Infinity Castle Manga comics series (2016–2020). It is the first film of a trilogy. You can see the trailer here.
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Ar was the second most profitable animation of the summer. In terms of return on its investment Chainsaw Man was the second most profitable, though not the highest earner. It globally took US$109,000,000 (£82m) against its budget of %yen;600 million (£3m / US$4.1m). This Japanese anime that sees Denji become 'Chainsaw Man', a boy with a devil's heart, and is now part of Special Division 4's devil hunters… &; You can see the trailer here.
Japan's animation industry sees considerable growth! Between 2023 to 2024 it grew by 14.8% to hit record revenues of ¥3.8 trillion (£18.8 billion / US$25bn). Just over half of its income came from overseas markets. Japan is positioning anime and related media as a core industry under its ‘New Cool Japan Strategy’, setting a target of the sector reaching ¥20 trillion (£97.8 / US$130bn) by 2033.
The top ten films streamed in the US for Halloween were analysed by JustWatch. Horror and suspense titles surged in popularity in the run-up to Halloween (2025). The top ten were:
Black Phone 2 was the big horror hit of the autumn. It quickly broke even on its opening weekend globally grossing over US$41 million (£30.6m) on an estimated budget of US$30 million (£22.4m). This emulates the original Black Phone's performance. Over the rest of October it went on to take £61 million (US$81m). So no surprises if we get to hear of Black Phone 3 coming. You can see the trailer here.
Tron: Ares was the big financial failure of the autumn. The film took just US$103m (£77m) globally its first week against an estimated budget of US$180m (£136m). You can see the trailer here.
A reminder, Return to Silent Hill gets a cinematic release shortly after this seasonal news page is posted. This is the third Silent Hill film. Based on the video game Silent Hill 2, it is co-written and directed by Christophe Gans, and it stars Jeremy Irvine and Hannah Emily Anderson. The film concerns James who is devastated after being separated from his soulmate and receives a mysterious letter that leads him back to a town called Silent Hill, where he hopes to find her. However, he discovers that the town has been changed by some unknown malevolent force and as he delves deeper into the town, he finds terrifying figures, both familiar and unfamiliar. Doubting his mental stability, he tries to comprehend reality and hopes to stay strong enough to rescue his beloved…
Avengers: End Game is to get a cinematic re-release ahead of Avengers: Doomsday. Avengers: Doomsday comes out in December (2026). Avengers: End Game's cinematic re-release is currently slated for September (2026). Avengers: End Game's globally took £2.11 billion (US$2.799 bn) at the box office on an estimated budget of £270 million (US$356 m) and so its global box office take could well increase by hundreds of millions. You can see the End Game trailer here.
Affection the SF horror, is doing the film fest circuit, expect a cinematic release. The film concerns “Ellie Carter who has never met the man who calls himself her husband, doesn’t recognize the girl who calls her mother, and can’t remember the life she is told is her own. She has a condition that resets her memory, unable to recognise her husband and daughter. Each reset disorients her, leaving haunting recollections of an unfamiliar life. Blue Finch Films has acquired the worldwide sales rights.
R. L. Stine's Pumpkinhead DVD not in sight. Pumpkinhead (1988) is a cult horror inspired by a poem by Ed Justin. It is the story of a father's vengeance against children who killed his son who recruits a witch to help him. Decades earlier, when the father himself was a youngster, he witnessed a monster murder a man… The original film was followed by a direct-to-video sequel, two TV film sequels, and a comic book series. The original film has had two DVD releases (2000, 2008) and a Blu-ray release (2014) and a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (2023). It also spawn a comic series from Dark Horse Pumpkinhead: The Rites of Exorcism. R. L. Stine's story 'Pumpkinhead' in the collection Nightmare Hour (1999) from Harper Collins. This has inspired the recent (2025) film R. L. Stine's Pumpkinhead which has its differences with the original film, but still has a rural setting, a monster, and youngsters. This new version sees a teenager whose family moves to a new town, where his brother disappears, and he must break a harvest curse before Halloween… Which brings us up to date except this new film is only available through the US streaming service Tubi. Yet, despite it being part of a cult horror franchise, there is yet to be a sign of a DVD release for it to reach a broader audience.
I See the Demon, the independent SF horror, does well on the film fest circuit. It concerns Lucy (Alexis Zollicoffer), who views a celestial event before entering her surprise birthday party, and begins to have an increasingly hallucinatory time… It has had a solid reception at film fests such as Cinequest Film Fest, Grimmfest, FilmQuest and Atlanta Horror Fest. &; You can see the trailer here.
A new Star Trek film may well be coming from Paramount. Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley (who did Spider-Man: Homecoming) are to produce and direct. If confirmed, it will be a brand new re-boot unconnected to any of the previous films or TV series.
Highlander has been delayed due to Henry Cavill injury. The injury took place during training. Highlander already has its principal cast. It looks like the film's production will now commence in 2026 and a possible release may take place in 2027.
Star Wars: Starfighter gains its principal cast. Ryan Gosling, Flynn Gray, Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings and Amy Adams are all onboard. The script is by Jonathan Tropper. The film is currently slated for a May 2027 release.
holySmoke (sic) gains its principal cast. An apocalyptic film, it sees Chicago thrown into chaos following a viral outbreak. A misfit group have to prevent the virus spreading further. (Apparently 'faith' is there in the mix….) The cast sees Will Yun Lee, Don Benjamin and d Adam W star. Alongside them will be Terrence J., Alexis Knapp and Yancey Arias.
Lost Planet gains its principal cast. Alexandra (Barbie) Shipp and Brenton (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) Thwaites are set to star in this SF horror as two astronauts sent to investigate a colony world gone quiet. When they arrive they are surprised not to see anyone… Darius Dawson is directing.
Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse gets a 2027 release date. The animation sequel is now, currently, slated for a release on 25th June 2027. l; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature. This was followed up with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023). Beyond the Spider-Verse sees Morales on the run, and his friends like Gwen might not be able to save him. Across the Spider-Verse, Morales discovered that a parallel version of him had transformed into the evil Prowler in an iteration of Earth that lacks a Spider-Man and features a lawless New York City.
Man of Tomorrow gets an early July 2027 release date. And it looks like Lex Luthor will be back. James Gunn once again directs. Superman earned more than US$611 million (£460m) at the worldwide box office this summer, making it the highest-grossing superhero film of the year. Man of Tomorrow will follow the 2026 releases of the outer space-set Supergirl directed by Craig Gillespie.
A Quiet Place Part III gets a 2027 release date. The fourth film in the Paramount series will now go wide on 30th July 2027. Directed, written and produced by John Krasinski, the film was slated for a slightly earlier release but would have gone up against James Gunn’s Superman follow-up Man of Tomorrow. The A Quiet Place franchise has grossed over US$900 million (£677m) worldwide across its three films, which is comprised of John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II, and the Michael Sarnoski-directed spin-off A Quiet Place: Day One. The series concerns blind alien invader monsters who hunt by sound. The A Quiet Place: Day One trailer here.
The Tenth Planet SF thriller is coming in 2026. The film was shot in Britain and Kevin Spacey stars. It is set across two timelines. 12,800 years ago, a young girl named Anna stands at the threshold of destiny as a mysterious red planet looms behind the Moon. Ancient rituals and celestial alignments mark the beginning of a cycle that will echo through time. Meanwhile, in the present, humanity teeters on the edge of collapse. Amid global pandemics and unrest, psychologist Dr David Harper (Kevin Spacey) races to support 16-year-old Anna Collins, whose extraordinary visions hold the key to humanity’s salvation. Pursued by the dark forces of Planet X, led by the malevolent Cullen (Ben Miles), Greaves (Joe Anderson) an ex MI-5 agent must help Harper navigate a web of deception, spiritual awakening, and cosmic peril….
Batman: Knightfall Part 1 will be the start on a new animated series of films. It will debut on digital and home entertainment this year (2026), with the first instalment currently in production with DC and Warner Brothers Home Entertainment. It will see the Caped Crusader pushed to his limits after Bane frees Batman’s entire Rogues Gallery from Arkham Asylum and Azreal steps into Batman's cape... The series of films is based on the Batman comics, Batman: Knightfall (1993–1994) by Doug Moench, Chuck Dixon, Alan Grant, Dennis O’Neil, Peter David, Jo Duffy, Jim Aparo, Graham Nolan, Norm Breyfogle and Jim Balent. If this series is true to the comics we might expect Knightquest and KnightsEnd films to follow. Elements of Batman: Knightfall made their way into Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises where Tom Hardy’s Bane. Jeff Wamester is directing the new animated film series.
Super Mario Brothers is to get a sequel film. From Nintendo and Illumination and released by Universal, it will be called The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic will once more direct. Matthew Fogel and Brian Tyler are returning as screenwriter and composer, respectively. Chris Pratt (Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), and Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek) will reprise their roles. The original film remains the highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time with a global box office take of over than US$1.3 billion (£1 billion). An April 2026 release is currently slated. The original 1993 film trailer here.
Minecraft is to get a sequel film. It will also be directed by Jared Hess. A Minecraft Movie debuted to a record US$163 million (£122m) domestic opening and has since grossed US$424 million (318 m) in the US, making it the No. 1 film of 2025 at the domestic box office. With a worldwide totalUS$958 million (£720m), A Minecraft Movie was also the second highest-grossing release of 2025 worldwide. All this against an estimated budget of US$150 million (£113m). The original 2025 film trailer here.
The Last Witch Hunter is to get a sequel film. Vin Diesel is to return as the immortal hunter pursing witches in modern-day New York The Last Witch Hunter internationally took US $147,000,000 (£110m) against an estimated budget of US$90 million (£68m). This means that after the distributors' promotional costs, it only made a small profit. You can see the original 2015 film trailer here.
Jumanji is to have a third film. Jake Kasdan will once again direct. Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan are returning to the cast. Brittany (The White Lotus) O’Grady and Burn (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice) Gorman join the cast. Originally, Jumanji was based on the 1981 picture book of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg, that featured an enchanted board game come to life. It gave rise to the 1995 film starring Robin Williams. A sequel, Jumanji: The Next Level came out in 2019 and grossed US$800 million globally (£602m) against an estimated budget of US$125 million (£94m). You can see the Jumanji: The Next Level trailer here.
Gremlins third film is coming. Steven Spielberg is returning to executive produce and Chris (Harry Potter) Columbus is set to direct and produce. Warner Brothers currently has slated this for a November 2027 release. Of course, the big question is 'why'? The original film came out in 1984. And while that was a success globally taking US$212 million dollars (£161m). However, Gremlins 2 took just shy of US$41,500,000 (£31.5m) against an estimated budget of US$50 million (£38m) – so it made a loss and a substantial one after marketing costs are factored in. The original horror-comedy follows a boy named Billy who receives a cute, furry creature called a Mogwai as a pet. Billy is warned to never expose the animal to bright light, water or to feed him after midnight. After those rules are broken, the gremlin spawns more of its kind and end up wrecking havoc on Billy’s hometown during Christmas… You can see the Gremlins 2 trailer here.
M3gan third film may be possible say the film's makers, but not its studio. The second film, M3gan 2.0 in the franchised opened in June (2025) and over the next three months grossed US$39.1 million (£29.4m) against a budget of around US$20 million (£15m). Allowing for the distributor's promotional budget this made just a small profit and so the financial benefit of a third film is borderline. Having said that, the film could be streamed on Peacock from September (2025) and much will depend on its popularity on that platform. ++++ You can see the M3gan 2.0 trailer here.
The next Exorcist film may see Scarlett Johansson star. Despite the franchise's last film, 2023’s The Exorcist: Believer, directed by David Gordon Green, underperforming (US$136.2 million / £103.2m) worldwide, a new film is coming. Why? Well, in 2021 NBCUni, Peacock and Blumhouse-Atomic bought the rights from Morgan Creek for US$400 million (£303m). The new film will be written and directed by Mike Flanagan. It will be a new story set in The Exorcist universe and is not a sequel to The Exorcist: Believer. It will also be Scarlett Johansson first proper horror film. ++++ The trailer for the 1973 original is here. It was directed by William Friedkin.
Stephen King's short novella 'The Rat' is to be made into a film. Stephen King's novella was in the collection If It Bleeds (2020). The story follows Drew Larson, a writer cursed by his own ambition. Each attempt at a novel has ended in disaster – illness, misfortune, or worse. Determined to break the cycle, he retreats to a desolate cabin in the Maine woods, convinced this time will be different. But as a violent storm traps him in isolation, Drew’s body falters and his mind begins to unravel. In the grip of fever and madness, a stranger appears – an uncanny visitor, with a talking rat, who promises salvation and success… for a price Drew can barely comprehend. The screenplay adaptation comes from Jeff (Ouija: Origin of Evil) and The Haunting of Hill House) Howard. The director will be Isaac (Mal de Ojo and Párvulos) Ezban.
Robert Heinlein's Citizen of the Galaxy is to made into a film. Heinlein's 1957 novel is being adapted into an animated film. The novel is a space adventure that follows the progress of a boy named Thorby from poverty to a gunner aboard a starship and beyond… Jay Oliva is to direct the adaptation.
Amityville Horror to be re-imagined. The script for the new film, based on the 1977 Jay Anson book. Amazon MGM Studios is behind the project. David F. Sandberg is to direct. The original concerns a son when murders his parents and four siblings in their home at 112 Ocean in Amityville, New York. A year or so after the horrific crime, George and Kathy Lutz, along with their three children, move into the house, unaware of its dark past. And shortly after settling in, they claim to experience a series of unsettling paranormal phenomena… You can see the original 1977 film trailer here.
Magic, the classic Brit horror, is to be re-made. The classic, 1978 psychological horror directed by Richard Attenborough, starred that Anthony Hopkins as a ventriloquist whose dummy, Fats, becomes sinister and possibly murderous. Sam Raimi and producer Roy Lee are producing. Mark Swift and Damian Shannon (the pair who storyboarded Freddy vs. Jason and Friday the 13th, will write the remake. You can see the original 1978 film trailer here.
Fallen Astronaut manuscript has been bought by Apple Original Films for high six figures. The film is billed as is billed as Gravity crossed with A Few Good Men. 1201 Films is producing.
Here Be Monsters has been bought by Paramount Pictures. This looks like being a dross between Alien and The Thing but set at sea. Ridley Scott, Michael Pruss and Rebecca Feuer will produce the film alongside Joachim (Tron: Ares) Ronning who will direct.
A new Men in Black film is coming. Sony has given the go-ahead for the film and Chris Bremner is scripting. The entire franchise has globally earned a collective £1.44 billion (US$1.904 bn). The last film in the franchise, Men in Black: International, had an estimated budget of £83.3 million (US$110m) and globally took £192 million (US$253.9m). ++++ Men in Black: International trailer here.
A new Paranormal Activity film is coming. The original 2007 film has spawned six sequels with the last being Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin (2021). Altogether the films have grossed £682m (US$900 million) globally which is not bad considering they are low-budget offerings: the original had an estimated budget of just £11,400 (US$15,000). ++++ Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin trailer here.
Knight Rider might be made into a film? The 1982 US series saw a detective (Michael Knight originally played by David Hasselhoff) and his AI-powered car, KITT, track down criminals and fight injustice. Universal Pictures is behind the move. There was a remake in 2008 by NBC but its first season did not last long.
Keanu Reeves & Tim Miller may be about to work on an SF film, Shiver. Director Tim (Deadpool, Love, Death & Robots, Terminator: Dark Fate) Miller and actor Keanu (John Wick) Reeves appear to be finalising plans for the film with Warner Brothers. Aaron Ryder & Andrew Swett (as Ryder Picture Company) and Matthew (Kingsman & Kick Ass) Vaughn are producing. The screenplay is by Ian (Infinite) Shorr and is said to be have riffs that include Edge of Tomorrow (alien invasion time loop) and The Shallows (a shark survival film). Apparently, the plot is set in the Caribbean Sea, with the protagonist being a smuggler slumming on a job as he contends with a double-cross, dead bodies, pirates and sharks, all within a time loop…
And finally…
Short video clips (short films, other vids and trailers) that might tickle your fancy….
Short Video: Mad Max The Wasteland, the film that-was-to-be, may now be a TV series. This Mad Max project has been decades in the making and along the way has been a spin-off (somewhat different) Mad Max computer game (2015), a novella by Nico Lathouris, and then he and Mad Max creator, George Miller, turned it into a film script. Mad Max creators are now hoping that they can make it into a TV series, a series George Miller has been trying to make since 1987! He nearly did it in 1996 with Warner Brothers, when he regained control of the Mad Max rights but the series' star had an accident and there were violence-on-TV concerns, and so efforts turned into making Fury Road. This 8-minute video summarises the journey. You can see it here.
Trailer: Dust Bunny was the Christmas/New Year fantastical horror film. An eight-year-old girl asks her hitman neighbour to kill the monster under her bed that got her parents. However, it is real, or are humans after the hitman behind the parents' death…??? Sigourney Weaver co-stars. Director and story, Bryan Fuller. You can see the trailer here.
Trailer: Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu trailer is now out. This film continues the Disney+ series The Mandalorian and is due out May 2026. Cast includes Pedro Pascal and Sigourney Weaver. You can see the trailer here.
Trailer: The first U Disclosure Day trailer has dropped. This is a science fiction thriller that explores the global aftermath and psychological shock of humanity discovering definitive proof of extraterrestrial life. Steven Spielberg directs. David (Spider-Man & Jurassic Park) Koepp and Spielberg script. You can see the trailer here.
Trailer: U Are The Universe trailer shows that Ukraine's cinematic SF is still going… The film got its Ukraine general release in November (2025). It concerns an astronaut who witnesses the Earth suffer global nuclear war. With just a few months of supplies, he must decide what to do…! This film has some good photography, spaceship depiction and is atmospheric. If you like slow, thoughtful films this could be for you? You can see the trailer here.
Want more? See last season's video clip recommendations here.
For a reminder of the top films in 2025 (and earlier years) then check out our top Science Fiction Films annual chart. This page is based on the weekly UK box office ratings over the past year up to Easter. You can use this page if you are stuck for ideas hiring a DVD for the weekend.
For a forward look as to film releases of the year see our film release diary.
|
Spring 2026
Television News
Reminder: Fallout season 2 recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video. Episodes are dropping weekly until the season finale on February. The series is set in an alternate Earth two centuries after the Great War of 2077, a nuclear war in which society has collapsed. Fallout has been renewed for a third season. You can see the season 2 trailer here.
Reminder: Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 will debut Friday 27th February, 2026. A major character (minor spoiler here) from season 1 is back… The show streams on Apple TV. Trailer here.
British television is profitable in the US data reveals. Sales of British shows to US buyers topped US$1 billion for the first time in 2024. The US is the biggest market for British TV accounting for 40% of British TV sales overseas. (Please don't tell Trump.) 2024 sales were worth £797 million (US$1.04 billion). Apparently British television is particularly popular with traditional broadcast networks as opposed to streamers. (Maybe that is a factor in Disney ditching Doctor Who or is it Russell T. Davies being overly Easter-eggy with the show.) Over all, British sales overseas (to all countries) topped £2.02 billion but streams comprised just a third of this. These figures do not include formal co-production between US streamers such as Netflix and British show makers. Early indications are that 2025 was also a good year for British television in the US. British content also sells well in Europe and Australasia. Only sales to India dipped in 2024 by 11%. Co-productions between Britain and the US increased by 5% in 2024 to £126 million but this might fall in 2025 as the number of projects co-produced fell.
Netflix wants to buy Warner Brothers Discovery. The deal is worth US$72 billion (£54 billion) and includes Warner Brothers film and television studios, HBO Max and HBO. Warner Brothers' global networks division, Discovery, is to be spun out into a new company in the late summer (2026) if it passes competition verification by the US Justice Department's competition division. Paramount Skydance CEO's father, Larry Ellison, is a close ally of Trump. Meanwhile, perhaps more relevant to genuine concerns is the Writers Guild of America's East and West branches calling for the merger to be blocked, saying the "world's largest streaming company swallowing one of its biggest competitors is what antitrust laws were designed to prevent." Netflix is the biggest streaming company in the world, with more than 300 million subscribers.
The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (USA) has voted to close itself down. For some of us in Brit Cit and EuroCit this may not seem a big deal but it is: the Corporation is a major funder of public service broadcasting in the US and it funds hundreds of local radio and TV stations across that nation. As part of the Trump finance cuts to fund tax breaks for the wealthy, it has lost over US$500 million (£379m) in annual Federal investment. The CPB board had considered making the Corporation dormant but considered that would lay it open to political brinksmanship and gaming: like British public service broadcasters (the BBC and Channel 4) it is politically independant.
The Paramount film job losses have spilled over to TV. The film job loses (see the item in film news above) have spilled over to television with job losses at TV Licensing at Paramount Global Content Distribution, CBS, Paramount+, MTV, BET, and Nick & Distribution.
Netflix and Amazon Prime are slowly losing ground in the US to other streamers. Based on data from over 20 million US households, Prime Video (with 20%of the market share ) and Netflix (19%) lead but Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu together have over 40% of the market share, with Disney+ alone accounting for 14%. Peacock and STARZ each have around 2%.
Hulu is shutting down after 20 years! Outside of the US, you may not know of Hulu but it is a streaming service in the US with about 13% of market share making it the 5th biggest in the US. As you may infer from the above item, Hulu is not a major streaming player and it cannot be accessed easily from outside the USA. It is an American subscription streaming service that offers a wide variety of on-demand TV shows and movies from major networks like ABC, NBC, and FOX, as well as its own original content. It also provides a live TV option giving subscribers access to channels like CNN, CBS, and CNBC. Hulu is owned by the Disney Streaming Services, a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company. Hulu’s content will be fully integrated into Disney+ and this should remove some duplication of their respective services technology, hence provide Disney with some savings. Assuming there is little overlap in their respective subscribers, the combination of Hulu and Disney+ could enable the pair together rival Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
AMC is being taken back to court over Walking Dead yet again ! After Frank Darabont and Glenn Mazzara, let alone Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert or Charles Eglee claiming that they have been short-changed by AMC, this time it is Dave Erickson, co-creator of Fear the Walking Dead and its show-runner for seasons 1 to 3, who feels that AMC owes him a share of the successful show's profits. The series ran from 2015 to 2023 and reportedly made hundreds of millions for AMC Studios but apparently they have not paid him any money from the show's profit participation arrangement. It is also reported that apparently AMC has paid out others over US$49 million. It seems that Dave Erickson is after a settlement of at least tens of millions. The news site Deadline seems to indicate that both sides are digging in. It needs to be said that Hollywood accounting paying for profit shares has always been something of a mystery. Frank Darabont (mentioned earlier and who was the original series' first showrunner) did manage to get some payment (reportedly US$200 million) and his legal rep is also representing Dave Erickson, so we shall see what we shall see… AMC was formerly American Movie Classics. Hollywood accounting has become even more contentious with the advent of streaming, especially with creators whose shows date from before streaming. Fear the walking Dead has been successful from the off.
Stranger Things season 5 premiere was so popular it crashed Netflix! and it happened again with the series' finale. This season subsequently has had a good viewer response but its opening was too much for Netflix: Stranger Things briefly pulled Netflix into the Upside Down. The service was down for about three minutes for the season premiere and continued to have bugs for some users for minutes more. If you have got Netflix you probably have seen the show.
Doctor Who's River Song will be returning to the show later this year ( 2026). Alex Kingston’s River Song is officially returning. And Alex Kingston, who plays the character has a Doctor Who novel shortly coming out – see below.
The Last of Us co-creator steps back from writing or directing episodes. For season 3, Neil Druckmann will continue in the co-creator role and be an executive producer. Reportedly, season 3 will see at least three days from previous seasons re-vistied this time from Abby’s (Kaitlyn Dever) perspective.
The BBC is adapting The Lord of the Flies to television. William Golding’s 1954 novel, Lord of the Flies, is to be a four-part television series: the has previously been a cinematic adaptation. The story concerns a group of school children who are being relocated due to some unspecified war and whose plane crashes on a desert island. With the pilots dead, the children are the only survivors. Yet, as time passes, their civil behaviour declines. The story is an exploration of human nature, the loss of innocence and boyhood masculinity. The adaptation is being made with the support of Golding’s family. It is being produced by Eleven and One Shoe Films for the BBC and Stan. Stan will be airing in Australia and the BBC in the British Isles. Sony Pictures Television will distribute internationally.
The Netflix is adapting the SF horror graphic novel Black Hole to television. Charles Burns’ comic series (1995-2005) and graphic novel collection (2005) is an SF horror that concerns a transformational infection… There’s an old myth that haunts the seemingly perfect small town of Roosevelt: if you have seΧ too young, you’ll contract the ‘bug,’ a virus that literally turns you into a ‘monster’ from your worst nightmares. Absurd, right? That’s what Chris always assumed, until, after one reckless night at the beginning of senior year, she finds herself infected. Now she will be cast out to the woods to live with the other infected, where a chilling, new threat emerges: a serial killer who’s hunting them one-by-one… There have been a number of failed attempts to bring the story to the big screen, but this is the first try at a television series. New Regency and Plan B are co-producing with Netflix.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale pilot has wrapped. This is a major step for the prospective series. The new series has a new slayer but Sarah Michelle Gellar still plays the now older, former slayer. Apparently, viewers will not have to know the original series that ran for seven seasons to 2003 but there will be Easter eggs for fans of the original.
Neuromancer gets a tentative late 2026 launch date. As previously reported the series based on the 1984 William Gibson Neuromancer novel got the go-ahead in the summer of 2024 and its cast that autumn. The novel won the Hugo, Nebula and Philip K. Dick awards for Best Novel and short-listed for the BSFA Award for Best Novel. Filming the series began in January 2025 in Tokyo. Paramount Television Studios is now producing the series following the merger of Skydance Television's parent company with Paramount Global for Apple . Graham Roland was the driving force behind getting this made and he is the series' show-runner. The series concerns Case, an ‘interface cowboy’ who steals data from cyberspace, has had his physical bodily electronic connections burned out, having been caught by his criminal employers skimming part of a job for himself. Then someone wants to employ him for a specific job, and is willing to pay the large sums required to have his interfaces restored. Throughout the action (which involves Case’s acquisition of a minder, and travel from Earth to orbiting arcologies) he is unaware that the data he has been hired to steal is a very special piece of software and it is only halfway through that Case discovers who has hired him: Wintermute, an artificial intelligence. If the series follows the book, we will get to learn why Case was hired and the implications. The series' 10 episodes are now likely to air from late in 2026.
Wednesday becomes Netflix's top TV show for the late summer and early autumn. It over took Stranger Things which had been Netflix users most favourite show earlier in the summer (2025).
Forthcoming The Puppet Show 50th anniversary special may also be a test pilot for a possible re-booted series. Disney+ is considering this. It follows the Muppets Haunted Mansion Halloween special in 2021 and The Muppets Mayhem musical comedy television mini-series. The 50th anniversary special will air in 2026 and have a guest star – Sabrina Carpenter. +++++ DVD trailer here.
Peacemaker has ended. Season 2 marks the end of the show. However, James Gunn has said that Peacemaker season 2 sets up the 2027 film Man of Tomorrow while affirming that there will be no Peacemaker season 3, and that Peacemaker, played by John Cena, can now take on a broader role in the DCU (DC Universe). There is an explanation review video of Peacemaker season 2 ending here.
Pluribus was renewed for a second season before the first episode streamed! Carol lives in a utopia world where everyone else has mysteriously become happy following an abrupt event. The series is streaming on Apple+. You can see the series teaser here.
The Harry Potter television series season 2 scripting has commenced. The first season will not air until 2027. HBO aims to keep the gap between seasons 1 and 2 small. Dominic McLaughlin stars along with Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton. Filming the series is taking place at Warner Brothers Studios Leavesden studios in Britain.
The Penguin might have a second season? Colin Farrell starred as Oswald (Oz) Cobb in The Penguin, the spinoff series based on Matt Reeves’ The Batman film. The series was originally meant to be a limited series but it has proved so successful and had critical acclaim. The first season apparently leads up to the events of the forthcoming The Batman Part II, the filming for which has just started for a currently slated October 2027 release. So, if The Penguin was to have a second season it would presumably follow events after The Batman Part II(?).
Daredevil: Born Again has been renewed for a third season. Disney+ Daredevil: Born Again first launched March 2025. Season 2, which is due out this year (2026), has yet to air but so strong has season 1's performance been that a third season has been confirmed. Daredevil: Born Again becomes the first live-action series produced by Marvel Studios to have a third season. You can see the season 2 trailer here.
X-Men ’97 has been renewed for a third season. Wolverine, Cyclops, Jean Grey, Jubilee, Nightcrawler and more, must find their way back to the 1990s after being lost in the past and future. You can see the season 2 trailer here.
Twisted Metal has been renewed for a third season. The series is based on the PlayStation game series that sees a courier deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. It streams on Peacock in the US and is one of their most viewed shows. Michael Jonathan Smith is leaving and David (The Boys, Supernatural) Reed is taking over as showrunner and executive producer. He formerly scripted for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds among other shows having begun as a writers' assistant on the Battlestar Galactica re-boot. You can see the season2 trailer here.
The Vampire Lestat season 3 sees extra new cast. Sheila Atim (The Woman King), Noah Reid (Schitt’s Creek), Ryan Kattner (Destroy All Neighbors), Seamus Patterson (Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities) and Sarah Swire (The Boys) have joined the show. The series is a contemporary adaptation of Anne Rice’s gothic novel that follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Claudia’s (Delainey Hayles) story of love and immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian)… You can see the season 2 trailer here.
Foundation has been renewed for a fourth season. Apple TV+ has renewed the series based on the Isaac Asimov stories. Having said that, while the Foundation TV series is undeniably popular, some have commented (rightly) that it differs markedly from the books. The Foundation TV series is not a faithful adaptation but a reimagining of Isaac Asimov's books, it makes significant changes to the narrative, characters, and plot, apparently to create a more accessible and visually compelling show. While it retains Asimov's core premise of psychohistory and the Foundation's mission to preserve civilization, it introduces new characters, alters existing ones, and streamlines the centuries-spanning story into a more linear format. So there you have it.
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon forthcoming season 4 will be the show's final season. AMC+' The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 is on Sky and streams on AMC+. Having left France through the Channel tunnel, season 3 sees Daryl and Carol leave London on a boat in an attempt to get back to the USA but they end shipwrecked in Spain. It has been revealed that the forthcoming season 4 will be the show's last. It is set to air late summer 2026. Season 3 trailer here.
The Way Home forthcoming season 4 will be the show's final season. The family time travel series' season 4 premieres shortly. Season 3 teaser here.
American Horror Story has been renewed for a thirteenth season. It is an anthology horror drama series with stories set in the same alternate universe, on FX in N. America and streamed on Hulu. Season 13 will air this year (2026). The twelfth season, called Delicate, followed an actress who, while trying to get pregnant, believes she has become a victim of a sinister conspiracy… You can see the season 12 trailer here.
Afterlife With Archie TV series is coming. The Afterlife with Archie comics is a zombie apocalypse story. This new series will be a sister one to the former Riverdale series that ran for seven seasons on The CW in the US. Disney+ are developing the new series with some of the former Riverdale team.
Very Young Frankenstein pilot for a series is being made. The possible comedy series is inspired by the Mel Brooks-Gene Wilder film Young Frankenstein (1974). Stefani (What We Do I the Shadows) Robinson is writing the pilot. Taika (What We Do I the Shadows) Waititi is directing and 20th Television is the studio. The pilot will star Zach Galifianakis, Dolly Wells and Spencer House. Should the show get picked up to series, it would air on Hulu. You can see the 1974 trailer for Young Frankenstein here.
Life Is Strange TV series is coming. Based on the computer game. It concerns Max, a photography student, who discovers she can rewind time while saving the life of her childhood best friend, Chloe. As she struggles to understand this new skill, the pair investigate the mysterious disappearance of a fellow student, uncovering a dark side to their town that will ultimately force them to make an impossible life or death choice that will impact them forever… This green-lighting of the series follows a decade of trying to get a TV adaptation. The series will be on Amazon Prime Video.
Mass Effect TV series is coming. Based on the computer game, Mass Effect is set in a distant future where humanity and several alien civilizations have colonized the galaxy using technology left behind by advanced precursor civilizations. The series will be on Amazon Prime. The series will likely air in 2027.
DC Crime Jimmy Olsen ‘Superman’ spinoff TV series is coming. DC Studios and HBO Max are making the series. It is being billed as akin to a true-crime docu-series. Season one reportedly will be centred around DC bad guy Gorilla Grodd, who wrestles The Flash. Grodd had psychic powers and other skills after his encounter with an alien spaceship. The character was created in 1959.
2023 it announced that it had plans for an eventual series. The new series' executive producers include Dean Devlin and Roland Emmerich who were involved with the 1994 film. Martin Gero will helm the series. He worked on the three original TV series and recently on both seasons of the Quantum Leap re-boot.
Short video clips (short films, other vids and trailers) that might tickle your fancy….
Trailer: Severance is coming back for season 3. Now you may not have heard of Severance -- for example it was not on the 2025 Hugo long-list (but then Doctor Who episodes took up six of the fifteen on the long-list) – but Severance has won ten Emmy awards and has been short-listed for a Golden Globe. The series follows employees at the biotechnology corporation Lumon Industries that have undergone "severance"—a medical procedure that ensures they retain no memories of the outside world while at work and have no recollection of their job once they leave. This results in two distinct personalities for each employee: the "innie", who exists solely within Lumon, and the "outie", who lives their personal life outside of work. There have been just two seasons so far: 19 episodes in all so not too huge a catch-up burden. Season three is just out. It is on Apple TV+, but if you don't have that you can get the DVD. You can see the season 2 trailer here and season 3 teaser here.
Honest Trailer: Netflix’s Wednesday gets its 'Honest Trailer'. The Wednesday television series spin-off (from The Addams Family) has been a huge success with its first two season each garnering 50 million views within their respective first weeks! You can see the 9-minute Wednesday'Honest Trailer' here.
Trailer: Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds gets a season 4 trailer. The fourth and second last season is to air shortly. You can see the season 4 trailer here.
Analysis: How Doctor Who's Most Iconic Villain Fell to Obscurity. Arguably the most iconic villain of Doctor Who is the Dalek, a race of evil mutants who almost singlehandedly launched the show into success and fame, but now find themselves a laughing stock and a shadow of their former selves. But what happened and how can it be fixed? This is the rise and fall of the Daleks... Duncan McMillan makes his case here.
History: Ghostwatch BBC hoax re-visited. If you have not yet had enough of Halloween, Moid over at the Media Death Cult YouTube Channel has re-visited Ghostwatch. This was broadcast by the BBC on Halloween back in 1992. It caused quite a stir as it was meant to be a documentary…. Moid re-visits this fantastical totem of British broadcasting… You can see Moid's 21-minute video here.
|
Spring 2026
Publishing & Book Trade News
SF/F sales in the British Isles may have reached £95 million (US$125m) for 2025 preliminary data suggests. This is Nielsen Total Consumer Market data extrapolated from the first 42 weeks of 2025. (Reminder: Nielsen data covers sales from book chain shops and supermarkets as well as major online book-selling platforms. It does not cover direct sales from publishers, small independent bookshops, library and book club sales.) For comparison, the figure for 2024 was £84 million (US$111m). So if the preliminary data is to be believed then that is 13% growth or around 9% in real-terms.
Top SF/F authors mentioned in Tik Tok are romantasy and 'young adult' authors. Top Tik-Tok-mentioned authors include: Sarah J. Maas, Victoria Aveyard, Suzanne Collins and Cassandra Clare. Other big name SF/F authors mentioned on Tik-Tok are Rebecca Kuang, Andy Weir, Brandon Sanderson, V. E. Schwab and Ava Reid.
The Anthropic AI training payout to publishers has been delayed as the judge wants more detail. Barely had news of the US$1.5 billion (£1.15bn) payout been made when the judge – William Alsup – asked effectively for a list of the nearly half million books that had been used…. Meanwhile, authors are concerned that their share as creators of the work are getting too little and publishers getting too much for doing little.
And, of course, Anthropic stole from SF authors. The US science fiction fan, Michael J. (Orange Mike) Lowrey, checked using an online tool. He said, 'among people I know, the thieves have 134 items by Mercedes Lackey on the list, 28 items by Samuel Delany, one by Mary Anne Mohanraj, 27 by Joe Haldeman, 50 by Eric Flint, 68 by G. R. R. Martin, 16 by Robert Asprin (Yang), six by Juanita R Coulson, six by Gene DeWeese under his own name, 17 by andrew j offutt under his own name or as John Cleve, one by Erwin Strauss (Filthy Pierre), at least five by David Friedman (Cariadoc of the Bow), 12 by C. S. Friedman, two for Dave Langford, five by Bob Tucker, etc..'
Anthropic and the AI companies OpenAI, Google, Meta, xAI, and Perplexity AI face a new authors' lawsuit. The suits, which were filed in the Northern District of California, states the companies copied authors’ books from well known pirate libraries – including LibGen, Z-Library, and OceanofPDF – to train their large language models without permission, licensing, or compensation. The authors include those who opted out of the above proposed US$1.5 billion (£1.13bn) settlement of the lawsuit against Anthropic. They point out that the statutory compensation limit is US$150,000 (£113,000) per work!
Banned books week sees Star Trek's George Takei at the helm. Banned books is not such a big thing in the British Isles as it is in the USA. With the slogan '
Stephen King is the most banned author in the US! The data comes from PEN America. The data also shows that some 80% of bans originated in just three states that have enacted or attempted to enact laws calling for removal of books deemed objectionable – Florida, Texas and Tennessee; conversely Illinois, Maryland and New Jersey have little or no such bans.
The Institute of Museum and Library Services has restored all cancelled grants supporting USA libraries. Back in March (2025) President Trump tired to prevent Institute of Museum and Library Services spending the full amount of its US$290 million (£238m) budget. 21 states jointly filed a lawsuit. As a result of this court case the grants were reinstated. Parallel to this court case, the American Library Association has filed its own case and urged concerned citizens to lobby Congress. Could it be that some politicians want an illiterate public so that that public will continue to vote for them? Who knows?
The mass market paperback may be coming extinct a piece in Publisher Weekly warns! …The article warns that though mass market paperback sales in the US were over US$1 billion in 1996, there were warning signs that interest in the format was cooling. Apparently, mass market cash sales fell 3.3% in 1996 compared to the previous year, to $1.35 billion, and unit sales dropped 6.2%. And now US sales of the format have dropped 84% since 2004!
Bookshop managers have notice an increase in intimidating behaviour. The Booksellers Association (the British isles trade body) conducted a survey in banned books week revealed that over half (54%) say they have noticed an increase in intimidating behaviour towards themselves or their staff. The principal causes are hostility over choice of titles stocked (47%) and confrontations over perceived political views of the bookseller (38%). Complaints include being transphοbic as well as transphìlic, and being politically woke. Over half the incidents were physical in-store and 26% online. It looks like things this side of the Pond are going the way of the US.
The Hachette UK group of publishers sees 2025 growth of 3.5%. Hachette is part of the Lagardere Group and its UK publishing houses include: Headline, Little Brown (that in turn runs the SF imprint Orbit), Hodder & Stoughton, Orion (Gollancz), and Quercus (Jo Fletcher Books). The growth figure is the group's overall performance; it is not known how much SF/F contributed to this.
The Canadian SF magazine On Spec is to cease publication after 35 years… Or is it? On Spec (Ontario Speculative Fiction) is Canada's equivalent of Interzone. The final issue came at the end of the year (2025) with volume 35 number 4. Managing editor Diane Walton had previously announced that she will be retiring and leaving On Spec at the end of December but no-one else is there to helm the magazine despite a number of volunteers helping out with tasks. Before the magazine ceased she was inducted into the Canadian Science Fiction and Fantasy Association's Hall of Fame.
The SF Encyclopaedia launches a Substack site. This Substack site is free to access and will clock the SF world as it changes, and more particularly the SF Encyclopaedia news. The SF Encyclopaedia is a valuable and free resource. (If ever you need to check something science fictional then there is a good chance you will find useful information on it.) The more substantial posts will move over to a subscription basis for around £3 a month. This will go towards keeping the SF Encyclopaedia going. You can access the Substack here: encyclopediaofsciencefiction.substack.com. Currently the SF Encyclopaedia has 7,500,000 words and counting.
The launch of Philip Pullman’s The Rose Field was the British fantasy book event of the season. The Rose Field: The Book of Dust Volume Three is the conclusion to Philip Pullman’s The Book of Dust trilogy, the sequel to the original His Dark Materials trilogy. Penguin Random House and David Fickling Books – the book's US and British Isles publishers, and over 90 shops in the Waterstones (British) bookshop chain were behind the launch events. Waterstones had as early openings, publication day events with readings and quizzes, and several midnight openings, including Piccadilly, Cardiff and Carlisle. Independent bookshops celebrated publication day with an limited edition enamel pin badge for their customers and a limited number of signed copies. Launch day, 23rd October (2025), saw St James’s Church, Piccadilly, London, feature a conversation with Philip Pullman, live readings and a panel event discussing the books as a cultural phenomenon and what Pullman’s writing means personally to the panellists. Two days later saw Blackwell’s host Pullman in conversation with Hannah Macinnes at the Sheldonian Theatre, Oxford. The Waterstones chain sold an exclusive limited deluxe edition of The Rose Field for £50 (US$66), featuring foiled endpapers and "beautiful details". Pullman appeared at a number of subsequent events in the autumn (2025).
British Isles' horror book sales are having another good year! In 2024, NielsenIQ BookData’s 'Horror' sub-category recorded its best year to date, with sales of just over £8 million (US$10.6m) worth of books. Data in for 2025's first 42 weeks saw sales of £6.8 million (US$8.12m) and if (note the 'if') this rate of sales continues then the year's horror sale could hit £8.04 million (US$10.6m). Now, this rise in turnover might be put down to recent increases in book price. However the number of book sales in the first 42 weeks of 2025 were up on 2024. 2024’s total figure of 836,199 was its biggest volume performance since 2009 and the first 42 weeks of 2025 saw 628,431 books sold, an increase of 6.7% against the first 42 weeks of 2024. If that rate continues, the category will fall just short of 900,000 units in 2025 but still not beating 2009’s 921,307, let alone 2007’s record of 1,106,583 books. That 2007 record was due to the paperback release of James Herbert’s penultimate novel The Secret of Crickley Hall and two paperback releases from Stephen King – Lisey’s Story and Cell – which between them garnered over half a million copies sold. Stephen King is still the biggest author of the horror category, with £785,707 (US$1.037m) even if that figure is down 31.6% compared with the same period in 2024. Stephen King's over all performance the first 42 weeks of 2025 saw a decrease in the number of his books sold – down 5.4% -- but still an increase in value of 2.8% over the same period in 2024.
British authors are facing increasing scams. Some of which appear to impersonate trade professionals, marketing agencies and even famous authors. Frequently, these are pitches for marketing, inclusion in book clubs, digital strategy and press and media, but all for a fee! The Society of Authors puts the blame on artificial intelligence (AI). Meanwhile, the Booksellers Association (Britain's bookshop and retail trade association) has identified over 30 types of scam in recent weeks. It seems that AI-enhanced bots are seeking out authors' e-mail addresses. They are also being used to data trawl on-line book reviews so as to give the impression that the scammers have read an author's work. One fairly common theme (which will no doubt change) is that many of the scammers have gmail addresses.
Philip Pullman’s The Rose Field launch sales are encouraging. Six years on from the previous instalment of Pullman’s 'Book of Dust' trilogy, the launch of The Rose Field (see the item above has propelled Pullman straight to the top of the NielsenIQ BookData’s Total Consumer Market (TCM) British Isles Top 50. This is despite Nielson categorising the book differently. The previous five books were all classified by Nielsen as either Children’s Fiction or Young Adult Fiction. Conversely, The Rose Field is classified as 'Science Fiction & Fantasy'. The first week following The Rose Field's launch saw sales of British Isles 49,878 copies.
Gareth Brown is sponsoring writing scholarships. The author of The Book of Doors and The Society of Unknowable Objects has endowed funding for three fully paid scholarship places across the 2026 and 2027 Goldsboro Writing Academy courses. This will accompany existing financial support provided by the DHH Literary Agency. The Goldsboro Writing Academy was established by writers in partnership with Goldsboro Books and the DHH Literary Agency to offer accessible writing courses.
Paul Tremblay gets three-book deal with Bloomsbury. Previously, Paul Tremblay has won the Bram Stoker, British Fantasy, Sheridan Le Fanu and Massachusetts Book Awards. The first book in the three-book deal is an SF horror. Dead But Dreaming of Electric Sheep follows a 20-something semi-professional gamer hired by one of the world’s largest tech companies to chaperone a man in a vegetative state from California to the East Coast. The man is ‘mostly dead’, but kept alive by proprietary artificial intelligence implanted in his head. He wakes within a disorienting hellscape filled with monstrous grotesqueries. He has no memory of who he is and he only knows that he must find a certain person. Who? He can’t remember… It will be published in July (2026) by Bloomsbury for the British Isles and British Commonwealth markets. William Morrow will publish in N. America.
Bloomsbury nabs vampire horror trilogy debut in a six-figure deal Debut author Callum Broadway-Bennett from Australia has got a six-figure deal for his trilogy with Bloomsbury for the British Isles and Commonwealth rights excluding Canada. The North American rights go to Bloomsbury Archer US. Duskborn, the first book in the series, follows Caius Varros, the most feared vampire hunter in the Preylands. As a child, he watched vampires slaughter everyone he loved. Now, armed with god-blessed weapons and mastery of every form of combat, Caius lives by a code of chivalry and vengeance. On a routine rescue mission beyond the border, he is captured by Aurelia, the cunning and beautiful heir to one of the three vampire emperors. She makes him an unthinkable offer: she will spare his captured squire if he helps her assassinate the emperors – her own mother included – so she can seize the vampire throne. To do it, she must turn Caius into the very thing he despises, and make him her consort. To save his protégé, Caius agrees. But he sees more than a bargain. He sees a way to destroy the vampire empire from within and save humanity once and for all…
Picador is to publish Emily St John Mandel’s next novel. Mandel's Exit Party is set in 2031, where America is at war with itself, but the Republic of California has been signed into existence and in Los Angeles the curfew has been lifted and "tonight everyone is going to a party". Ari, recently out of prison, and her friend Gloria find themselves amid these celebrations as a new age dawns. But there are people at this particular party who shouldn’t be here. Something is very wrong… Exit Party will be released in September (2026) by Picador to the British Isles and Commonwealth markets. Picador previously published Mandel's Sea of Tranquillity and Station Eleven.
China Miéville’s new novel took 20 years to write. The Rouse will be Miéville’s first single authored novel for an adult audience since Railsea (2012). The Rouse concerns an ordinary woman who is forced to investigate a devastating personal tragedy, when she stumbles on dark conspiracies and provokes the attention of uncanny forces. His work has won various prizes, including the Arthur C Clarke Award, the World Fantasy Award, the Hugo Award and the British Science Fiction Award, and has been shortlisted for the Folio Prize and the Edge Hill Short Story Prize. The Rouse will be published by Picador for the British Isles market and Del Rey will publish for the N. American market in September (2026.
Twilight celebrated 20th anniversary with three special edition book sets. The three collectible releases of Stephanie Meyers’s series include the Twilight: Deluxe Collector’s Edition, which features a vintage-inspired design with a foil-stamped slipcase, ribbon marker and brand new cover design; the paperback Twilight: 20th Anniversary Edition, debuts new cover art and a black and red book edge; and lastly, the most comprehensive of the bunch, the Twilight Saga Deluxe Hardcover Collection, a box set that includes all three books in the Twilight series Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse and Breaking Dawn, in addition to Meyers’ most recent addition, Midnight Sun, a retelling of the first book from the perspective of Edward Cullen rather than Bella Swan. This set goes for £125.00 (US$139).
Author Sen Lin Yu gets 7-figure book cinematic adaption deal. Legendary has done the deal for Yu's then yet-to-be-professionally-released (it is out now though) Alchemised, which some of you may know began life as Harry Potter fan fiction. Manacled – with over 100,000 five-star reviews on GoodReads – saw Harry Potter dead following a magical war and Voldemort start a re-population programme. Meanwhile, Hermone Granger has a secret hidden in her mind… It's Harry Potter meets Handmaid's Tale. Alchemised is different, set in its own world. The cinematic adaptation rights for Alchemised are reported in some quarters to be north of US$3 million (£2.25m).
The Lure of Wolves and Whispers could be one of 2026's big romantasies contemplate Hodder. The book will be the first of a trilogy: 'The Martyred Isle series'. It follows Maeve on the mist-shrouded Isle of Eireann, where magic comes with a horrific price. The Lure of Wolves and Whispers is a UK debut novel from the Canadian-Irish Amanda Connolly. It draws loose inspiration from a desire to interrogate the legend that St Patrick drove the snakes out of Ireland centuries ago – and explore the sacrifices of survival when tyranny threatens sovereignty. Hodderscape will publish the book in the British Isles in July (2026). Rights have also been sold in Canada (HarperCollins), France (Gallimard), Germany (Ravensburger) and Spain (Urano).
The Hungry Dark duology debut by Alice Trew has been snapped up by Gollancz. Alice Trew was shortlisted for the 2024 Women’s Prize Trust Discoveries competition, a writer development programme, with the opening of The Hungry Dark. The Hungry Dark is a fantasy rooted in monstrous folklore and the bonds of sisterhood follows Hesper Stornaway who is forced into a dangerous bargain with the ruler of the Shadowlands: she must retrieve a forbidden artefact to discover what happened to her lost sister. But soon the line between monster and man begins to blur, begging the question – what price would you pay to bring your sister home..?
An Edge Sharp Enough duology debut by Jesse Q. Sutanto has been snapped up by Daphne Press. Sutanto is best known for her adult romance and mystery novels. However she has now written her adult fantasy debut novels. An Edge Sharp Enough is a fantasy that follows an assassin, a scholar, a con-man and a guard in a race to rediscover a powerful lost magic and save their world from a miracle gone wrong… It will come out later this year (2026).
The Devil Knows Her Name dark folk-horror, debut by C. N. Vair has been bought by Transworld. Berkley will publish in the US and Transworld in the British Isles in August 2026. The Devil Knows Her Name follows Tess, a woman who, over 100 years ago, bound herself to the Devil to protect her wildlife sanctuary. When a new fire-and-brimstone pastor moves to town with big plans that threaten her very existence, Tess must weigh how much her bargain with the Devil is worth to protect everything she loves.
The Fallen Sun debut fantasy by C. M. Basma gets two six-figure deals. Del Rey bid six-figures in an auction for its British Isles and Commonwealth (excluding Canada) rights. Delacorte Press secured the N. American rights in a separate six-figure deal. Inspired by Middle Eastern folklore and Lebanese culture, the novel's story follows Laena Redan, who harnesses the magic of her three Sky Folk ancestors. But having been born on the poisoned island of Persiphyl, she has been a captive of the human king for her entire life, her magic, and the magic of her people, suppressed. When the poison begins to afflict her little brother, Laena is forced to act. She plans an escape across the perilous sunken border…
When The Forest Whispers debut fantasy by Megan Flynn has been bought by Orbit. It is a post-apocalyptic, cosy horror. Even before the apocalypse, Remembrance Kingston didn't have an ordinary life, raised by doomsday preppers deep in the woods. And when ninety-nine percent of the world's population dropped dead and strange creatures started whispering in the forest, the rules her father drilled into her became even more important if she wanted to survive. Now, Remy lives on alone with only her faithful dog, Clementine, and the decaying ghosts of her family for company, Waiting. Always waiting, for her childhood friend Hunter to come back to her, like he promised he would. But when a strange, savage child called Rabbit turns up on her doorstep, with news of his whereabouts, Remy will discover that she is stronger and more powerful than she ever knew. And for the people she loves, she will take on the whole damned world. Orbit anticipate an early 2027 release.
Seam Ripper debut fantasy by Anna Fiteni has been bought by Orbit. Orbit bills it as Dracula meets The Devil Wears Prada in this romantic fantasy set in an Italian fashion house in 1898 London. Full of high society parties, high fashion shows, biting wit and bloody secrets, this is – Orbit says – perfect for fans of vampire romance and lush historical fantasy. When Esther returns home from university, she finds her mother, the great fashion designer Daphne Sarcire, engaged to a man no one has ever heard of. The mysterious and unsettling Lord Godric Collard has taken over the family's fashion house, drawn all the curtains, and his unsettling, pale wards haunt the corridors. One of Collard's wards is assigned to Esther as an apprentice - Benjamin is cold and reserved, but a strange connection starts forming between him and Esther. When one of the models is found with her throat ripped out, Esther and Benjamin will have to team up with her bohemian siblings to uncover the secrets hiding at the heart of the House of Sarcire... and free her mother from Lord Collard's thrall.
The Judge Dredd Megazine is 35 years old. The Judge Dredd Megazine is 35 years old this month (September). It is a monthly comic spin-off from the weekly 2000AD comic whose principal and most popular strip is Judge Dredd.
Children's fantasy pulled because of internet links (URLS) to an explicit, unsavoury adult-content website. The Spy Dog, Spy Cat and Spy Pups books by Andrew Cope a companion website, which was originally set-up by the author, printed inside the 12-book series, which was published between 2005 and 2016. However the author failed to maintain control over the site's domain name allowing it to lapse: it was then acquired by an unrelated third party and is now being used to host adult content. It now directs children towards an adult website. The current website is not associated with Puffin or Andrew Cope. The book's publisher, Puffin, has pulled copies and investigating the legalities over the issue. This is an unfortunate news item but does underline the need for all who create digital platforms of the need to control them, not to mention those that use platforms created by others need to be aware that ownerships can change and bad actors takeover.
Amazon is making nearly 10% of its workforce redundant. It could be as many as 30,000 will lose their jobs. Amazon is the parent of Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video is still working to pare down after over hiring during CoVID. This follows Amazon losing 27,000 jobs in 2022. Separately, in January of 2024, it laid off several hundred employees across Prime Video and Amazon Studios as part of a review of its business.
Cory Doctorow reportedly says that Amazon suffers from 'enshittification'. The SF author Cory Doctor told The Guardian that Amazon is rubbish. Here’s the natural history of enshittification:
A New York judge has ruled that authors may challenge those that run artificial intelligence (AI) for using their work to train their AIs There are a number of related cases currently before the courts in the US. In his October ruling, US District Judge, Sidney Stein, stated that the authors may be able to prove the text ChatGPT produces is similar enough to their work to violate their books' copyrights. In issuing his ruling, Judge Stein compared George R.R. Martin’s Game of Thrones to summaries of the book created by ChatGPT. The company OpenAI had asked for the authors' argument to be dismissed. It has been about three years since the first AI copyright lawsuit was filed.
2026 sees the British Isles National Year of Reading. The National Year of Reading is a trade initiative that is UK government backed: it was launched by Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson. The National Literacy Trust, in partnership with the Department for Education are the lead bodies behind this venture. However it will affect the whole British Isles as UK publishing markets to the Republic of Ireland and Nielsen BookScan tracks British Isles bookshop and the main online platform book sales. There is much trade – both bookhops, authors and publisher – support for the National Year of Reading, in no small part because there are indications that the amount of book reading by the young is in decline in the UK. The Year aims to reverse the trend as just one in three aged 8 to 18 said they enjoyed reading in their free time in 2025. The development comes 17 years after the last National Year of Reading, that led to the Reading for Life campaign, and which was widely seen as successful at the time. This as reported last season fall in reading for pleasure is also reflected in the USA.
2026 sees Hachette celebrate 200 years. Hachette today (it did not always) includes the SF imprints with Headline, Orion and its major SF imprint Gollance, Quercus and its former SF imprint Jo Fletcher Books, Little Brown and its SF imprint Orbit, and Hodder & Stoughton. All are headquartered in Carmelite House on the north bank of the Thames in London. Hachette plans to use its 200th anniversary to support their Raising Readers campaign, as well as the National Year of Reading (see above item).
Patrick Nielsen Hayden has retired from Tor (US). Patrick has been there for 37 years. We wish him a very happy retirement.
Norman Spinrad is a little better. Norman is currently in hospital but is now mobile again. He is currently, jointly, writing a book with Leed Wood who is herself a writer (Faraday's Children). This will likely be Norman's last novel.
And finally, some of the autumn's book or author-related videos…
Is book publishing dying? Over at the popular (over 4 million followers) Vlog Brothers (Hank and John Green) YouTube Channel, book publishing is going through a very sticky patch. Will book publishing continue as a major industry? You can see the 7-minute video here.
What would a totally honest bookshop be like? Excuse me, I'd like a classic book such as Ulysses or War and Peace… Just at the back there, under 'books you'll never finish.' You can see the two-minute skit here.
Best and worst (in terms of how they aged) SF/Fantasy books or series? Daniel Greene over at the Fantasy news YouTube Channel (577k subscribers) goes through the list of best top 20 SF/Fantasy books and series as well as the worst (in terms of those that don't age well) 20 as voted for by one of the largest online fantasy communities on the planet – R/Fantasy. So, you will guess from this that this is biased markedly towards fantasy as opposed to SF.
Some 21st century speculative fiction recommendations, and one warning, from BookPilled. The BookPilled YouTube channel is a fascinating window into classic book SF by (it is believed) Matt, who makes a living buying and selling mainly classic SF books and along the way amassing his own collection, while travelling the world. As indicated, he mainly does classic/old SF books but now it seems that the 21st century has caught up with him. He finally has read six 21st century SF/Slipstream novels. You can see the 20-minute video here.
A random hotchpotch of classic SF books. Now, Matt on the BookPilled YouTube channel has spent the past few years being a digital nomad and makes his living buying stuff, mainly SF books, and then auctioning them online. He does well enough to make a living and travelling quite a bit overseas. His secret seems to be that he seeks out the good but old stuff.
|
Spring 2026
Forthcoming SF Books
After The Fall by Edward Ashton, St. Martin's Press, £21.50 / Can$41 / US$29, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-250-37565-0.
Dead Silence by S. A. Barnes, Transworld, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-857-50825-6.
Star Wars: Outlaws – Low Red Moon by Mike Chen, Del Rey, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-94555-3.
If We Cannot Go At The Speed Of Light by Kim Choyeop, MacLehose, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-44761-3.
2001: A Space Odyssey by Arthur C. Clarke, Orbit, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-751-57375-6.
Woman Alive (1936 / 2025) Susan Ertz, Manderley Press, £19.99, hrdbk, 147pp, ISBN 978-1-068-66136-5
Star Wars: Reign of the Empire – The Mask of Fear by Alexander Freed, Penguin, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-94827-9.
Hell's Heart by Alexis Hall, Tor, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-06050-4.
EXODUS: The Helium Sea by Peter F. Hamilton, Tor, £25, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-07378-2.
The End of Everything by M. John Harrison, Serpent's Tail, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-800-81294- 9.
Star Wars: The Acolyte – Wayseeker by Justina Ireland, Penguin, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-94831-6.
Godfall by Van Jensen, Transworld, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-857-50808-9.
The Library of Traumatic Memory by Neil Jordan, Head of Zeus – Ad Astra, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-92329-8.
Doctor Who: Stormcage – A River Song Adventure by Alex Kingston, BBC Books, £25, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-785-94975-3.
We Burned So Bright by T. J. Klune, Tor, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-00942-8.
Radiant Star by Ann Leckie, Orbit, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51795-7.
The Last Contract of Isako by Fonda Lee, Orbit, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52671-3.
Loss Protocol by Paul McAuley, Gollancz, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-399-63556-1.
Eradication by Jonathan Miles, Riverrun, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-44903-7.
Marvel: Black Panther – The Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda by Suyi Davies Okungbowa, Penguin, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-94652-7.
Mars One by Charlotte Robinson, Transworld, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-857-50734-1.
The Republic of Memory by Mahmud El Sayed, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62634-7.
Star Wars: Trials of the Jedi – High Republic by Charles Soule, Penguin, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-95317-4.
The Last Man and The Journal of Sorrow by Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley, Oxford University Press, £10.99 / US$13.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-198-89279-3.
Anti-State by Allen Stroud, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$34.95 / US$26.95, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-805-52029-0.
Beyond and Within: Creative Futures (2025) edited by Allen Stroud, Flame Tree Press, £16.99 / Can$34.99 / US$26.99, hrdbk, 416pp, ISBN 978-1-835-62647-4.
Beneath by Ariel Sullivan, Tor, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-07230-9.
Children of Strife by Adrian Tchaikovsky, Tor, £25, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-05778-8.
Green City Wars by Adrian Tchaikovsky, Tor, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-04572-3.
Absolution by Jeff Vandermeer, Harper Collins, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-008-72599-0.
The Obake Code by Makana Yamamoto, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61685-0.
|
Spring 2026
Forthcoming Fantasy Books
Quiet Spells by Isa Agajanian, Tor, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-05003-1.
A Granite Silence by Nina Allan, Quercus, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-43560-3.
Weavingshaw by Heba Al-Wasity, Transworld, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-857-50701-3.
Japanese Gothic by Gemma Amor, Hodder and Stoughton, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
We Who Have No Gods by Liza Anderson, Transworld, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-857-50708-2.
This Kingdom Will Not Kill Me by Ilona Andrews, Tor, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-08937-6.
Beyond and Within – Sauúti Terrors Short Stories edited by Eugen Bacon & Stephen Embleton, Flame Tree Press, £16.99 / Can$34.99 / US$26.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-835-62640-5.
Death’s Daughter by S. A. Barnes, Headline, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-43073-4.
Hesket: A Norfolk Haunting by Sara Bayat, Corsair, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-472-16003-4.
The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum, Flame Tree Press, £9.99 / Can$16.99 / US$12.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-835-62775-4.
The Faithful Dark by Cate Baumer, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Aicha by Soraya Bouazzaoui, Orbit, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52548-8.
A God of Countless Guises by Bradley P. Beaulieu, Head of Zeus – Ad Astra, £25, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-803-28511-5.
Witch Season by Julia Bianco, Headline, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-42459-7.
The Haunting of a Bronte by Amelia Blackwell, Macmillan, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-05414-5.
The Cursed Queen's Daughter by Elly Blake, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
The Wings That Bind by Briar Boleyn, Harper Collins, £13.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-008-79234-3.
Good Spirits by B. K. Borison, Harper Collins, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-008-76043-4.
Butter Cookies and Demon Claws by Peter V. Brett, Harper Collins, £12.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-008-79037-0.
The Reaper by Jackson P. Brown, Penguin, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-94391-5.
Myths, Gods & Immortals – The Valkyries introduction by Nancy Marie Brown & Jóhanna Katrín Frioriksdóttir Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$40 / US$30, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-835-62790-7.
Incarnate by Ramsey Campbell, Flame Tree Press, £12.95 / Can$21.95 / US$16.95, pbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58770-0.
Paris Celestial by A. Y. Chao, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
The Swan's Daughter by Roshani Chokshi, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Strange Familiars by Keshe Chow, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
A Dark Forgetting by Kristen Ciccarelli, Harper Collins, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-008-78392-1.
The Rebel Witch by Kristen Ciccarelli, Harper Collins, £9.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-008-65065-0.
Our Monstrous Bodies by Emma Cleary, Harper Collins, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-008-71143-6.
Tales of Heroes Gods & Monsters – Babylon & Sumer Myths & Legends by Fiona Collins & June Peters, Flame Tree Press, £10.99 / Can$19.99 / US$14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-835-62260-5.
The Last Starborn Seer by Venetia Constantine, Head of Zeus – Aria, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-91445-6.
Stay for a Spell by Amy Coombe, Harper Collins, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-008-75896-7.
Thistlemarsh by Moorea Corrigan, Del Rey, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-94336-8.
The Arcane Arts by S. D. Coverly, Piatkus, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-349-44877-0.
Brides by Charlotte Cross, Nightfire, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-035-05927-0.
The Malevolent Eight by Sebastien De Castell, Quercus, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-44093-5.
You Did Nothing Wrong by C. G. Drews, St. Martin's Press, £20 / Can$41 / US$29, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-250-36999-4.
A Harvest of Hearts by Andrea Eames, Harper Collins, £9.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-008-68720-5.
Sing the Night by Megan Jauregui Eccles, Piatkus, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-349-44815-2.
Cursebound by Saara El-Arifi, Harper Collins, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-008-59705-4.
The Impossible Garden of Clara Thorne by Summer England, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Nordlys: Book 2 by Malin Falch, Inklore, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-911-72029-4.
Agnes Aubert’s Mystical Cat Shelter by Heather Fawcett, Orbit, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52578-5.
Dark Reading Matter by Jasper Fforde, Hodder and Stoughton, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Silver Elite by Dani Francis, Penguin, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-95072-2.
Honeysuckle by Bar Fridman-Tell, Bloomsbury, £22 / US$28.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-639-73673-7.
Half City: Harker Academy Book 1 by Kate Golden, Arcadia, £15.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-44369-1.
Seasons of Glass and Iron by Kate Golden, Arcadia, £15.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-44369-1.
The Wicked Sea by Jordan Stephanie Gray, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Of Love & Dragons – Romantic Fantasy introduction by Caren Hahn, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$40 / US$30, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-835-62781-5.
The Falling Sky by David Hair, Arcadia, £18.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-42294-8.
Witchcraft for Wayward Girls by Grady Hendrix, Tor Nightfire, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-035-03089-7.
The Soul-Catchers by Naoko Higashi, Transworld, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-95901-7.
Lady Tremaine by Rachel Hochhauser, Orion / St. Martin's Press, £20 / Can$41 / US$29, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-250-39634-1.
The Odyssey by Homer, Penguin Classics, £12.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-241-73359-2.
Graceless Heart by Isabel Ibanez, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Fables, Folklore & Ancient Stories– Welsh Folk & Fairy Tales edited by J. K. Jackson, Flame Tree Press, £10.99 / Can$19.99 / US$14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-835-62259-9.
A Curse Carved in Bone by Danielle L. Jensen, Penguin, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-94717-3.
Fateless by Julie Kagawa, Harper Collins, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-008-73747-4.
Beyond and Within – Witchcraft Short Stories edited by Paul Kane & Marie O’Regan, Flame Tree Press, £16.99 / Can$34.99 / US$26.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-835-62597-2.
Faithbreaker by Hannah Kaner, Harper Collins, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-008-52160-8.
The Caretaker by Marcus Kliewer, Transworld, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-857-50963-5.
Dragon Cursed by Elise Kova, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Empire of the Dawn by Jay Kristoff, Harper Collins, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-008-35054-3.
A Remedy For Fate by M. A. Kuzniar, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
The Devil in Silver by Victor LaValle, Transworld, £12.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-857-50995-6.
The Ark and the Empire by Michael Livingston, Head of Zeus – Ad Astra, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-035-91916-1.
The Once And Future Queen by Paula Lafferty, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Masquerade by L. R. Lam, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Epic Tales – Faeries & Nymphs Myths & Tales introduction by Jennifer Larson, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$40 / US$30, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-835-62780-8.
Daughter of Crows by Mark Lawrence, Harper Collins, £13.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-008-69611-5.
The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe by C. S. Lewis, Harper Collins, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-008-75282-8.
Green and Deadly Things by Jenn Lyons, Tor, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-04862-5.
The Tricky Business of Faerie Bargains by Reena McCarty, Orbit, £10.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52615-7.
Folklore, Fear & The Supernatural – Irish Ghost Stories edited by Maura McHugh, Flame Tree Press, £10.99 / Can$19.99 / US$14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-835-62773-0.
The Geomagician by Jennifer Mandula, Del Rey, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-95400-5.
Kingdom of the Wicked by Kerri Maniscalco, Hodderscape, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Throne of Nightmares by Kerri Maniscalco, Hodderscape, £22, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Sight Unseen by Alexis Marie, Piatkus, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-349-44736-0.
Crescent City Paperback Box Set by Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury, £35 / Can$80 / US$60, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-639-73638-6.
The Tainted Khan by Taran Matharu, Harper Collins, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-008-51772-4.
The Wolf and the Crown of Blood by Elizabeth May, Bloomsbury, £22 / Can$39.99 / US$29.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-91289-6.
Every Version of You by Natalie Messier, Transworld, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-99824-3.
Silver & Blood by Jessie Mihalik, Harper Collins, £13.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-008-78224-5.
The Issa Valley by Czeslaw Milosz, Penguin Modern Classics, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-241-77392-5.
Travel Light by Naomi Mitchison, Virago, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-349-02054-9.
Myths, Gods & Immortals – Odysseus introduction by Silvia Montiglio, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$40 / US$30, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-835-62779-2.
The Bewitching by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Quercus, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-44174-1.
No Man’s Land by Richard Morgan, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-575-13018-0.
Wayward Souls by Susan J. Morris, Hodderscape, £22, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
The Witch by Marie NDiaye, MacLehose, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-44938-9.
The Night Prince by Lauren Palphreyman, Transworld, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-911-75110-6.
The Legend of Lady Byeoksa by Esther Park, Wildfire, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-42430-6.
Sister Svangerd and the Not Quite Dead by K. J. Parker, Orbit, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52092-6.
A Widow’s Charm by Caitlyn Paxson, Arcadia, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-44050-8.
Something in the Walls by Daisy Pearce, Orbit, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52915-8.
Edgar Allan Poe – Tales of Mystery & Imagination by Edgar Allan Poe, Flame Tree Press, £9.99 / Can$16.99 / US$12.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-835-62778-5.
City of Others by Jared Poon, Orbit, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52760-4.
Epic Tales – Kalevala & Finnish Myths & Tales introduction by Tiina Porthan, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$40 / US$30, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-835-62779-2.
Paradox by Douglas Preston & Aletheia Preston, Head of Zeus – Ad Astra, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-92632-9.
The Deathly Grimm by Kathryn Purdi, Harper Collins, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-008-58842-7.
The Baby Dragon Bookshop by A. T. Qureshi, Harper Collins, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-008-74296-6.
Innamorata by Ava Reid, Del Rey, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-91066-7.
The Sacred Space Between by Kalie Reid, Harper Collins, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-008-71194-8.
Sister Wake by Dave Rudden, Hodderscape, £22, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Isles of the Emberdark by Brandon Sanderson, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-63453-3.
Shy Trans Banshee by Tony Santorella, Atlantic, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-805-46342-9.
An Arcane Study of Stars by Sydney J. Shields, Orbit, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52256-2.
Grace by A. M. Shine, Head of Zeus – Ad Astra, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-804-54798-4.
The Book Witch by Meg Shaffer, Arcadia, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-44387-5.
Such a Perfect Family by Nalini Singh, Gollancz, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61159-6.
The Lies of Lena by Kylie Snow, Gollancz, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-399-63878-4.
Witch Queen Rising by Savannah Stephens, Gollancz, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62454-1.
Silvercloak by L. K. Steven, Penguin, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-95235-1.
The Red Winter by Cameron Sullivan, Tor, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-04748-2.
How to Lose a Goblin in Ten Days by Jessie Sylva, Orbit, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52486-3.
A Breath of Time – Romantic Fantasy introduction by Caren Hahn, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$40 / US$30, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-835-62782-2.
The Book of Fallen Leaves by A. S. Tamaki, Orbit, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52588-4.
Brighter Than Nine by June C. L. Tan, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Immortal by Sue Lynn Tan, Harper Collins, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-008-55635-8.
The Poet Empress by Shen Tao, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62897-6.
Pretenders to the Throne of God by Adrian Tchaikovsky, Head of Zeus – Ad Astra, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-035-91916-1.
Lochbound by Rebecca Templeton, Sphere, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-408-72487-3.
Saltwater: A Midsummer Ghost Story by Elaine Thomson, Sphere, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-408-72472-9.
The Silmarillion by J. R. R. Tolkien, HarperCollins, £19.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-008-77591-9.
Crown of War and Shadow by J. R. Ward, Piatkus, £25, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-349-44510-6.
Saltswept by Katalina Watt, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
The Staircase in the Woods by Chuck Wendig, Penguin, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-10106-5.
The Fox and the Devil by Kiersten White, Del Rey, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-91770-3.
The Prince Without Sorrow by Maithree Wijesekara, Harper Collins, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-008-67208-9.
The Trident and the Pearl by Sarah K. L. Wilson, Orbit, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52860-1.
The Knight and Her Emperor: Volume 1 Art by Winter; Adapted by Heyum; Original story by G.M., Inklore, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-911-72043-0.
Dawn of the North by Demi Winters, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62822-8.
The Night Ship by Alex Woodroe, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$34.99 / US$26.95, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58918-6.
What Roams Beneath The Stars by Harper L. Woods, Hodderscape, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
The Elsewhere Express by Samantha Sotto Yambao, Transworld, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-857-50531-6.
The Dragon and the Sun Lotus by Amélie Wen Zhao, Harper Collins, £13.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-008-67282-9.
The Scorpion and the Night Blossom by Amélie Wen Zhao, Harper Collins, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-008-67279-9.
Spring 2026
Forthcoming Non-Fiction SF &
Spring 2026
General Science News
The 2025 Royal Society Trivedi Science Book Prize has been announced. Of this year's short-list the winner was Our Brains, Our Selves: What a Neurologist’s Patients Taught Him About the Brain by Masud Husain. The judges praised it for its combination of beautiful storytelling, cutting-edge science told in an engaging way, and above all for its humanity. The prize comes with a cheque for £25,000 (US$32,500). Each of the other five shortlisted authors will receive a cheque for £2,500. ++++ Last year's 2024 prize winner news is here.
The 2025 Nobel Prizes have been awarded. The science and social science category wins were:
Future heat waves could cause as many deaths as the 2020-'21 CoVID-19 pandemic. Researchers have looked at the 1994, 2003, 2006, 2019 and 2023 European heatwaves and factored in the 1.5°C and 3° above the preindustrial warming baseline. For example, if the August 2003 meteorological conditions recur at the recent annual global temperature anomaly of 1.5 °C, they project 17,800 excess deaths across Europe in one week, rising to 32,000 at 3°C. This mortality is comparable to peak CoVID-19 mortality in Europe and is not substantially reduced by climate adaptation currently observed across Europe. (See Callahan, C. W. et al (2025) Increasing risk of mass human heat mortality if historical weather patterns recur. Nature Climate Change.)
Are hadrons (elementary particles that interact strongly with other particles and which include protons) made up of quark pairs? No, new research says! First detected in 2021, some hadrons are made up from four quarks (tetraquarks) not two. But are these four quarks a single four-quark entity or a combination of two two-quark pairs? This question has dogged physicists for years. Researchers using CERN's Compact Muon Solenoid at the Large Hadron Collider have found that all four quarks in tetraquarks are equally bound together by the strong fource (and not couplets less bound to each other than the two quarks within them being more bound). The 'standard model' (which phycisists know is wrong/incomplete but is the best we have) has just become a little clearer. (See The CMS Collaboration (2025) Determination of the spin and parity of all-charm tetraquarks. Nature, vol. 648, p58-63 and the short review piece Santopinto, E. (2025) Quarks in ‘exotic’ quartets prefer to stick together. Nature, vol. 648, p48-9.)
Spring 2026
Natural Science News
Microfossils have been identified in rock 3.3 billion years old. When life began on Earth is a hotly debated topic. There is some contested evidence for early life 3.9 billion years ago (bya). These are specks of carbon depleted in the carbon-13 isotope (life discriminates against C-13). An international team of researchers has now analysed 406 diverse ancient and modern samples and used supervised machine learning to discriminate samples of biogenic (biological) vs. abiogenic (non-biological) origin. Their analysis included using machine learning tools. The results suggest that life existed 3.3 bya. Their machine-learning tool was trained dominantly on oxygenic photosynthetic organisms and future research trained on non-oxygenic photosynthesis (which is widely thought to precede oxygen-generating photosynthesis) is likely to help identify former life in even older rock, as would improved machine learning. (See Wong, M. L. et al (2025) Organic geochemical evidence for life in Archean rocks identified by pyrolysis–GC–MS and supervised machine learning. PNAS, vol. 122 (47), e2514534122.)
Wild chimpanzees have a couple of drinks a day! Last season we reported that scrumping was key in the evolution of Gorillas, chimpanzees and humans. Researchers have now quantified the amount of alcohol chimpanzees (Pan troglodytes) from two sites: one in eastern and one western Africa. They have estimated ethanol ingestion of 14 grams, or the equivalent of 1.4 standard drinks by international standards. However, given chimpanzees are smaller than humans, adjusting for this means that they consume the international standard equivalent of 2.6 standard drinks a day. (See Maro, A. et al. (2025) Ethanol ingestion via frugivory in wild chimpanzees. Science Advances, vol. 11, eadw1665.) ++++ Related news previously covered elsewhere on this site includes:
How cancer affects different species has emerged. Why cancer is so prevalent among mammals, despite the fact that some species evolved resistance mechanisms, remains an open question. Now, researchers using species' databases, have shown that species with cooperative habits have lower cancer prevalence and mortality risk. The researchers conclude that those species (such as mole rats, whales, elephants, bats, and squirrels) in which older members help rear the young of younger parents enhance offspring survival rates. This provides a positive Darwinian pressure for cancer resistance. Conversely, those species in which only the parents are involved in child rearing (such as several carnivores, rodents, and marsupials) have no such evolutionary pressure and so cancer incidence in such species is more prevalent. (See Sierra, C. et al. (2025) Coevolution of cooperative lifestyles and reduced cancer prevalence in mammals. Science Advances, vol. 11, eadw0685.)
Dog domestication corroborated to date from 11,000 years ago. A large team of predominantly European based archaeologists and bioscientists has looked at the skull remains of 643 canid skulls spanning the past 50,000 years to see how their shape changed with time. Their analyses show that a distinctive dog skull morphology (skull shape) first appeared at about 11,000 years ago. This builds on a similar conclusion on previous research on dog genomes. Other previous work suggest dog domestication might have begun a little earlier. However, what this study also demonstrates that the variety of different breeds (previously attributed to breeding by 19th century Victorians) also began around this time. This means that initial dog domestication must have begun earlier. (See Evin, A. et al. (2025) The emergence and diversification of dog morphology. Science, vol. 390, p741-4.)
Cat domestication took place much later than thought, new research reveals. The origin of the domestic cat (Felis catus) had been thought to be quite ancient. There have been studies into dog domestication: the seem to have evolved from a population of East Asian wolves and took place before the rise of agriculture, though it could have been a little earlier. Cat domestication was thought to have taken place over 6,000 years ago. But new research published in the latest edition of Science suggests that cat domestication took place much, much later in the 1st century. Researchers looked at low- to medium-coverage genomes for 87 ancient, museum, and modern cats (the latter just 17 of the former). As genes mutate slowly with time, it is possible to backtrack and get an estimation when the divergence from the wild population (Felis lybica lybica) took place. Previous work looked at mitochondrial genomes. This study looked at the genome in cats' cells' nuclei. Their findings challenge the commonly held view of a Neolithic introduction of domestic cats to Europe, instead placing their arrival several millennia later. The researchers suggest that more whole genomes be analysed, and to a higher resolution, to get a better picture. (See De Martinio, M., et al (2025) The dispersal of domestic cats from North Africa to Europe around 2000 years ago. Science, vol. 390, eadt2642.)
Readers have to unconsciously scan ahead to read fast. The human eye (as do those of other mammals) has a zone of high resolution: the fovea (or yellow spot) on the retina. But the area around the fovea (the parafovea) encompasses a surrounding zone to the area of high resolution seen by the fovea. A small group of British biologists and psychologists has now used magnetoencephalography and eye-tracking data on readers with some readers having the parafoveal area covered. The researchers found that this greatly reduced reading speed. This suggests that there is fast hierarchical processing of parafoveal words across distinct brain regions, enhancing reading efficiency and that readers subconsciously read ahead. (See Wang, L.
Humans have five distinct brain ages with four key turning points. A research team of four, primarily based at Cambridge in Britain, have looked at MRI scans of over 4,000 people aged up to 90 years old. They then analysed these using 12 metrics. They found four major topological turning points across the human lifespan – around nine, 32, 66, and 83 years old. With five distinct periods or 'epochs' of brain age: 0–9 years old “infancy into childhood”; 9–32 years old “Adolescence”; 32–66 years old “Adulthood”; 66–83 years old “Early aging”; and 83–90 years old “Late aging”. (See Mousley, A. et al (2025) Topological turning points across the human lifespan. Nature Communications, vol. 16, 10055.)
Any level of alcohol consumption may increase the likelihood of dementia. UK and US biomedical scientist and clinician researchers have looked at data from two large-scale population-based cohorts: the US Million Veteran Programme and the UK Biobank. Some 559, 559 adults aged 56–72 years were looked at over 4 years for US participants and 12 years for UK participants. During follow-up, 14 540 participants developed dementia and 48 034 died. Factoring in their alcohol consumption habits. The study's findings support a detrimental effect of all types of alcohol consumption on dementia risk, with no evidence supporting the previously suggested protective effect of moderate drinking. There is a fair bit of spread in the data but the trend is fairly clear. Several years worth of additional data should make the picture clearer. (See Topiwala, A. et al. (2025) Alcohol use and risk of dementia in diverse populations: evidence from cohort, case–control and Mendelian randomisation approaches. BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine, pre-print.)
…And finally this section, the season's SARS-CoV-2 / CoVID-19 science primary research and news roundup.
CoVID-19 a The second part of the UK inquiry into the CoVID-19 pandemic has reported. The CoVID-19 inquiry is led by the Right Honourable Baroness Hallett. This part (module) of the inquiry looks at the core political and administrative decision-making across the UK in response to the pandemic. It has found that the response of the four governments (UK, Welsh, Northern Irish and Scottish) was a repeated case of ‘too little, too late’. Lockdowns in 2020 and 2021 undoubtedly saved lives, but only became inevitable because of the acts and omissions of the four governments. The initial response to the pandemic was marked by a lack of information and a lack of urgency. Despite clear signs that the virus was spreading. There were misleading assurances from the Department of Health and Social Care and the widely held view that the UK was well prepared for a pandemic. The devolved administrations were too reliant on the UK government to lead the response.
Related SARS-CoV-2 / CoVID-19 news, previously covered elsewhere on this site, has been listed here on previous seasonal news pages prior to 2023. However, this has become quite a lengthy list of links and so we stopped providing this listing in the news pages and also, with the vaccines for many in the developed and middle-income nations, the worst of the pandemic is over. Instead you can find this lengthy list of links at the end of our initial SARS-CoV-2 briefing here. It neatly charts over time the key research conducted throughout the pandemic.
And finally… A short natural science YouTube video
How We Figured Out an Asteroid Killed the Dinosaurs. Look, it is no secret that one of our editors has never really forgiven the dinosaurs for what they did to Raquel Welch. And he is always in favour of killing more than one bird (dinosaur descendant) with one stone. So it was interesting to see PBS Eons' latest vid on the dinosaur asteroid…
Spring 2026
Astronomy & Space Science News
Dark energy may just be a result of geometry. A new paper suggests using geometry as an explanation for the way the universe is expanding ever faster. This increasing expansion has been explained by invoking a hypothetical dark energy. However this 'energy' has never been detected. The new proposal explains the increasing expansion of the universe as a natural property. The standard model of the universe uses Riemannian geometry. In it, measurements are made and considered the same regardless of the direction and motion of the observer. Conversely, using Finsler geometry in which the observer's direction of motion and velocity are important. Using this geometry the researcher have reformulated the Friedman equations describing cosmic expansion and it seems to do so without the need to invoke dark energy. (See Pfeifer, C. et al (2025) From kinetic gases to an exponentially expanding universe – The Finsler-Friedmann equation. Pre-print.)
TRAPPIST-1A planets d and e sees knowledge of their respective atmospheres become more detailed. The latest from the James Webb Space Telescope on the TRAPPIST-1A system (40.66 light years from Earth) suggests that the planet TRAPPIST-1d has an atmosphere but that it is neither thick like a gas giant's or a cloud-free Venus, cloud free modern Earth, or early Mars. It is either likely to be thin or contain high-altitude aerosols. There is, though, still a possibility that airless. TRAPPIST-1d is within in the system's habitable zone (and the planet has roughly 40% the mass of the Earth (10 times the mass of Mars). Though much confirmation is needed, it could be that TRAPPIST-1d's atmosphere is a bit like modern-day Mars'.
A planet has been caught forming alone in interstellar space. Planets (and stars) form by gathering up gas and dust... All well and good. But Cha 1107-7626, which lies around 190 parsecs (620 light years) from Earth in the constellation Chamaeleon, unlike planets that orbit stars, this object is a 'rogue planet' floating all on its own in space. Data collected by the Very Large Telescope in Chile and the James Webb Space Telescope show that Cha 1107-7626, which is already several times the mass of Jupiter, varied the amount of material it sucked up from its surrounding disk over time. Starting in June 2025, it ramped up its accretion rate by as much as eightfold, to the highest rates ever measured for any planet. (See Almendros-Abad, V. et al. (2025) Discovery of an Accretion Burst in a Free-floating Planetary-mass Object. The Astrophysical Journal Letters. vol. 992, L2.) ++++ There is simulation here of how it may look by the European Southern Observatory.
Has Titan a sub-surface ocean? Gravity data from the Cassini probe of Saturn's moon Titan and published in Nature Astronomy in 2024 debunked the notion of a deep and very dense subsurface ocean but instead suggested that there was one but it was composed of less dense water or ammonia and that this sort of ocean was more probable. The latest news in this story is that there has been a reanalysis of the radiometric data acquired by Cassini using improved techniques. These new measurements analysis precludes the existence of a subsurface liquid ocean in Titan. The results are best explained by a model in which dissipation is concentrated in a high-pressure ice layer close to its melting point, a sort of slushy layer of mush. However, this layer probably hosts liquid water pockets. It may be that there is some convection of these water pockets as tidal stresses warm the sluchy mush and this may even bring water pockets to the surface where they will freeze before being convected back down. However, a completely liquid subsurface ocean is ruled out. (See Petricca, F. et al (2025 Titan’s strong tidal dissipation precludes a subsurface ocean. Nature, vol. 648, p556-561.)
Mysterious Martian minerals have been found by the Perseverance rover... It could be life Jim...! Perseverance has now left the Jezero crater as well as the Neretva Vallis river delta entering the crater (which billions of years ago used to be a lake) and has now moved up the Neretva river (indeed it has currently left the Neretva). Over a year ago (such is the research and then peer-review time) it found unusual phosphate and sulphide minerals at two sites, known informally as Bright Angel and Masonic Temple, in the Neretva Vallis. Researchers conclude that the iron phosphate mineral most likely to be present in the greenish specks is vivianite (Fe2 + 3(PO4)2 ·8H2O). There is also iron sulphide and carbon in the mix.
Asteroids in the same orbit as Venus could threaten Earth. ' There are 20 co-orbital asteroids of Venus currently known, but there could be more! We do not know whether there are more because from Earth these asteroids appear close to the Sun impeding observation. A team of astronomers (all but one based in Brazil) has modelled the likelihood of other non-observable asteroids in the same orbit as Venus. There results suggest that there may be. To detect these, they conclude, the easiest way would be to have a space telescope orbiting Venus itself and looking along the path of Venus's orbit as well as the space between Venus and Earth. (See Carruba, V. et al (2025) The invisible threat: Assessing the collisional hazard posed by undiscovered Venus co-orbital asteroids. Astronomy & Astrophysics, vol. 699, A86.)
The notion that the Earth is slowly rusting the Moon is further corroborated. Haematite (Fe2O3) is a common iron oxide, a form of rust, and back in 2020, it was detected on parts of the Moon's surface. Water has also been detected on the Moon with locations of such water even suggesting that the Moon's axis has altered. Then it was reported in 2021 confirmation of an earlier hypothesis that 'Earth wind' was a possible source of the Moon's water. The idea is this, the Moon is normally bathed in Solar wind, but every now and then when its orbit takes it behind the Earth away from the Sun, the Moon becomes part protected by the Earth's magnetosphere and instead water and hydroxyl ions are carried from the Earth's atmosphere, by Solar wind, to the Moon: there is an 'Earth wind'. This is the hypothesis. Yet, while we have the jigsaw pieces (the Earth wind and separately water found and oxidation of the Moon's surface), we did not know that Earth wind could actually create haematite. Now, new research by an international team, largely based in China but also Britain and the US, have duplicated the chemical reactions in the lab that show that artificial Earth Wind can create haematite. It looks like the Earth really is slowly rusting the Moon. (See Wang, H. Z. et al (2025) Earth wind-driven formation of hematite on the lunar surface, Geophysical Research Letters , vol. 52, e2025GL116170.)
The Moon formed from inner Solar system material an analysis reveals. The Moon formed from a giant impact of a planetary body, called Theia, with proto-Earth. But it is unknown whether Theia formed in the inner or outer Solar System but computer simulations do support the idea that Theia itself was formed a similar distance from the Sun as the Earth. Further, there is isotopic evidence in that there is a similarity of isotopes found on the Moon and the Earth but different from the isotope mix of some meteorites. Now, a new analysis using the isotopes of iron adds to this as reported in the journal Science. Combining this new isotopic data with previous isotopic analyses of Lunar and Earth rocks they found that all of Theia and most of Earth’s other constituent materials originated from the inner Solar System. Indeed, their calculations suggest that Theia might have formed just a little closer to the Sun than Earth did. (See Hopp, T., et al (2025) The Moon -forming impactor Theia originated from the inner Solar System. vol. 390, p819-823.) ++++ Related news previously covered elsewhere on this site includes:
Reflected light from satellites and space junk is set to soar the coming decade. The current number of satellites is only a fraction (less than 3%) of those to be launched in the next decade! Three NASA scientists have looked at the proposed planned launches and have forecasted the satellite trail contamination levels for a series of international low- Earth-orbit telescopes. The SPHEREx (Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization and Ices Explorer), ARRAKIHS (Analysis of Resolved Remnants of Accreted galaxies as a Key Instrument for Halo Surveys) and Xuntian space telescopes will have more than 96% of their exposures affected with multiple satellite tracks. The latter telescope – which is in the lowest orbit at a little over 400 km just above that of the International Space Station – will see an average of over 90 satellite tracks per picture taken! The regulation of space is taking place at a slower pace than the space satellite industry. (See Borlaff, A. S. et al. (2025) Satellite megaconstellations will threaten space-based astronomy. Nature, vol. 648, p51-57. There is also a Nature News & Views review piece here.)
And to finally round off the Astronomy & Space Science subsection, here is a short video…
ESA's BepiColombo explained for kids. This five-minute children's animation (the second of two) explains ESA's current mission to Mercury. In November 2026, the spacecraft will arrive at Mercury to stay. Bepi and Mio will orbit around the little planet to uncover all its mysteries, like: What is it made of? Does it have water in its polar crater shadows? And how does its magnetic field work? You can see the video here.
Spring 2026
Science & Science Fiction Interface
Real life science of SF-like tropes and SF impacts on society
'Mirror Life' is an SF concept that may well soon potentially become science reality and an ethical headache for biologists. This 'Mirror Life' concept has been a thing in science fiction. For example, in James Blish's novel Spock Must Die! (1970), Spock teleports to a distant planet, but it is protected by an energy field that reflects the transporter beam back to the Enterprise. What happens is that instead of Spock being transported (by a 'Dirac jump') the original remains and a duplicate appears beside him… It turns out that this duplicate is not a duplicate at all but a mirror version of Spock right down to the molecular level…
Telepathy technology has further advanced. A Japanese researcher has been able to accurately predict what a person is seeing or hearing using their brain activity for more than a decade. But decoding the brain’s interpretation of complex content, such as short videos or abstract shapes, has proved more difficult. This is the latest attempt that uses artificial intelligence. In this instance an AI was trained to describe in words a short video (such as a person jumping into water from a cliff). Separately, an AI was used to interpret brain scans. The two AIs together were able to pick up a person's thoughts and make a short written description. At the moment the technique can only reveal what a person is thinking if they think hard about a subject; it cannot reveal 'hidden' thoughts. Nonetheless, the potential for nonverbal thought– based brain-to-text communication has been demonstrated. Eventually, it could provide an alternative communication pathway for individuals with language expression difficulties, such as patients following a stroke. ( Horikawa, T. (2025) Mind captioning: Evolving descriptive text of mental content from human brain activity. Science Advances, vol. 11, eadw1464.)
Mind-reading devices can now predict preconscious thoughts: is it time to worry? The ability of these devices to access aspects of a person’s innermost life, including preconscious thought, raises the stakes on concerns about how to keep neural data private. It also poses ethical questions about how neurotechnologies might shape people’s thoughts and actions – especially when paired with artificial intelligence. Meanwhile, AI is enhancing the capabilities of wearable consumer products that record signals from outside the brain. Ethicists worry that, left unregulated, these devices could give technology companies access to new and more precise data about people’s internal reactions to online and other content… (See Drew, L. (2025) The Next Era of Mind-Reading is Coming. Nature, vol. 647, p575-7.)
The N. American 'Clovis' culture may have faced a space-born apocalypse. Ancient civilisations, often on parallel/alternate Earths, are a staple of fantasy be it Lord of the Rings Middle Earth or Conan's Cimmeria. Apocalypses are also fairly staple tropes of science fiction, and now there is news that the ancient, N. American Clovis culture may have been wiped out by multiple comet airburst explosions!
AI chat bots can successfully influence voters more than TV adverts, but right-wing AI's hallucinate much more. Researchers have looked at three elections: the 2024 US presidential election, the 2025 Canadian federal election and the 2025 Polish presidential election. They trained AIs model advocated for one of the top two candidates. Participants were interviewed to identify for whom they gave support and then told that they would be talking to an AI randomly assigned them and had three rounds of conversational change. The AIs were instructed to persuade using facts. Conversations increased support for that candidate by around 2–3 percentage points. This is larger than the impact of traditional political advertisinng such as a television advert lasting the length of the conversation with the AI. Yet, across all three countries, the AI models advocating for candidates on the political right made more inaccurate claims. This reflects the political propaganda on which the AI chat bots were trained. (See Lin H. et al (2025) Persuading voters using human–artificial intelligence dialogues. Nature, vol.648, p394-401 and the review piece Vargiu, C. & Nai, A. (2025) AI chatbots can persuade voters. Nature, vol.648, p287-8.)
Yet another step closer to artificial general intelligence comes with an AI that has created its own learning algorithm that is way better than any human-generated algorithm. Animals learn by trial and error – they see in the real world what works. This is called 'reinforcement learning'. Reinforcement learning has been used before on AI, for example, to solve Rubik's cube efficiently, improve playing go, helping border staff seek out asymptomatic CoVID travellers, out perform humans on the car race track and getting AI to train other AIs. It has also been used to improve the efficiency of human written computer code.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) needs regulating – China is taking a lead. Science Fiction repeatedly warns of AI issues from Terminator's Sky Net and 2001's HAL to The Forbin Project and the recent Where the Axe is Buried, but few are taking serious attempts to regulate this nascent tech. However, China is proposing to set up a global body to coordinate the regulation of AI, to be known as the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO). China is known for it human rights abuses, illegal territorial claims and aggressive trade policies and this may cause some not to engage with WAICO. Others, including an editorial in Nature, say that it would be prudent to explore any proposals arising out of WAICO.
Reminder: The Linked-In Artificial Intelligence Big Brother is now watching you… Unless you opted out. George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty Four portrayed a surveillance state dystopic future…. And as of 3rd November 2025. if you are on the social-media site for professionals, Linked-In that they are now use data from its members to train artificial intelligence (AI). This is because, they say, it "enhances your experience and better connects our members to opportunities". However, we are not sure whether this move breaks GDPR? GDPR specifies that citizens should be asked to 'opt in' to data-sharing. (The UK's Data Protection Act 2018 – see its Section 1.)
Ghost forests in USA have been revealed by artificial intelligence. Haunted forests are a staple of fantasy, but in one real sense they do exist! A news item in this week's journal Science reports on new research using artificial intelligence (AI) that has detected a vast scope of ‘ghost forests’ along the US east coast. The AI was trained on aerial photos of known ghost forests. The AI found nearly 12 million dead trees, many likely killed by rising seas. These “ghost forests” are otherworldly stands of bleached dead trees drowned by flooding or poisoned by saltwater that is intruding Inland across around 36,000 square kilometres of coastal forests, many in areas where ghost forests had not been documented before. This analysis could help identify other forests at risk of becoming ghosts, a process expected to reduce biodiversity and release planet-warming carbon stored in the trees. Not all of the AI-counted trees were killed by water; some were victims of insects or disease. But more than 6 million stand in low-lying coastal areas, suggesting they were vulnerable to flooding. (See Dineen, J. (2025) AI map reveals vast scope of ‘ghost forests’ along east coast of US. Science.)
SF has often noted that the future is digital but with issues! That future is now here with increasing problems as a recent Amazon Web Services failure has revealed. Amazon Web Services is a major digital player with an annual turnover of over US$100 million. In October (2025) a fault hit an Amazon Web Services centre in Virginia; it is the third time in five years a major internet outage has stemmed from the northern Virginia data centre. This knocked out many services in both the US and Europe from Zoom to Snap Chat, from some banking apps to online air flight bookings, among a host of other services, for 15 hours before things began to fully recover. More than 1,000 apps and websites were affected and than 11 million reports of failures were made. Amazon Web Services has an annual turnover of £1.7 trillion
Artificial Intelligence (AI) hallucinates because we tell it to. In the classic film and book, 2001: A Space Odyssey, the AI Hal malfunctions, killing the crew, due to a programming conflict between the confidential, secret reason behind their space mission and the success of the said space mission: Hal concluded it could complete the mission without the crew… Today, with the arrival of early AI, we have similar problems. Large language models (LLMs), such as those that underpin OpenAI’s popular ChatGPT platform, are prone to confidently spouting factually incorrect statements.
And to finally round off the Science & SF Interface subsection, here are some short videos…
Will humanity ever become a Type I Kardashev civilisation? Some of us at SF² Concatenation are not big fans of the Kardashev Scale of which, no doubt, Sheldon's mother believes it to be a communist plot. Yet is has its adherents and is decidedly genre-adjacent as it aims to categorise planetary and interplanetary civilisations… Hank Green's recent vid at the Sci Show YouTube channel takes a dive into the Kardashev Scale noting that we are currently somewhere around 0.7 on it depending on how you do the maths.
We are (A.I.) doomed. Doomed. Doomed! You hear? One of our editors keeps on telling folk that the machines are taking over but no-one ever listens… Actually, that's not true: it is a load of balderdash and (cover your ears) bumpkin. The 'Godfather' of artificial intelligence (AI) is Geoffrey Hinton. Lest you had forgotten, he won the Turing Award in 2019 and he has now just won the Queen Elizabeth Award. (Oh, and he bagged a Nobel in 2024, but you knew that.) He has been warning for some time of the dangers of AI and that it could doom humanity. (So I am certainly not alone in warning folk. That's a little myth our editor's been perpetuating…) And this brings us up to date.
Is our Solar system unique with a protective large Jupiter and an Earth-sized planet in the habitable zone of a Sun-like star? Answering this question will go a long way to solving the Fermi Paradox – if there are technological aliens, then where are they? Matt O’Dowd over at PBS Space-Time muses that, following theESA's Gaia satellite's first data release in 2016 we had a second and then third Gaia 2021 data release though the full data came out in 2023. We are slated to have a fourth in December 2026 (which will include time-series data for the first time and not just parallaxes and data covering five years – twice that of the third release and so provide data on more distant stars). There will be a fifth data release in the early 2030s. This ESA Gaia satellite data, combined with that from NASA's TESS should be able to identify Solar system type planetary systems in our part of the Galaxy.
Spring 2026
Rest In Peace
The last season saw the science and science fiction communities sadly lose…
David Baltimore, the US molecular biologist, has died aged 87. He is best known for co- winning (with Howard Temin and Renato Dulbecco) the 1975 Nobel for Physiology or Medicine for the discovery of reverse transcriptase – the enzyme that directs the synthesis of DNA from an RNA. This solved the mystery of how RNA viruses could change the DNA of the cells they infect. It also revealed how, much later, cells could produce further copies of the viral RNA. The idea for such an agent was hypothesised by the aforementioned Howard Temin who also, independently made the discovery of reverse transcriptase. This discovery over turned a central dogma of molecular biology as it demonstrated that genetic information could traffic both ways between DNA and RNA. His subsequent work included that on immunology and the regulation of immunoglobulins.
Steven Bond, the US comic shop owner and fan, has died aged 72. Based in Minneapolis he was regularly on Micon committees and was on them for Minicon 14 and 16-21.
Pierre Bordage, the French SF author, has died aged 70. Though he was quite prolific and has had works translated into Russian, Italian, Spainish, Slovenian and Romanian, little has been translated into English. A notable exception is the Les Guerriers du Silence [The Warriors of Silence] series 1993 – 1998.
Grant Canfield, the US fan artist, has died aged 79. His fan art contributions included to including the interior artwork in the book Fandom Harvest. He was short-listed for Best Fan Artist Hugo Award every year from 1972 to 1978.
Renato Casaro, the Italian artist, has died aged 89. He painted over 2,000 film posters which included Solaris, Flash Gordon (Argentina version), The Ipcress File, Conan the Barbarian, Octopussy, Red Sonja, The Adventures of Baron Munchausen and Dune (1984). Some of his work appears in his book Painted Movies. His work has gone mostly uncredited. He lived and died in Treviso.
Yang (Frank) Chen-Ning, the Chinese physicist, has died aged 103. The topics he worked on included: statistical mechanics, integrable systems, gauge theory, and both particle physics and condensed matter physics. He and Tsung-Dao Lee received the 1957 Nobel Prize in Physics for their work on parity non-conservation of weak interaction. The two proposed that the conservation of parity, a physical law observed to hold in all other physical processes, is violated in the so-called weak nuclear reactions, those nuclear processes that result in the emission of beta or alpha particles. Yang is also well known for his collaboration with Robert Mills in developing nonabelian gauge theory, widely known as the Yang–Mills theory. He lived in the USA for nearly 60 years. In 2003, returned to live in China, after the death of his wife.
Iain Douglas-Hamilton OBE, CBE, the British zoologist, has died aged 83. He was the son of an RAF Spitfire pilot who was killed in WWII when Iain was just a tot. Iain studied zoology at Oxford University and specialised in elephants which was the subject of his doctorate. His early work specialised in elephant social behaviour in the Tanzania's Lake Manyara National Park. He married to Oria Douglas-Hamilton, founder of Elephant Watch Camp, in Samburu National Reserve, Kenya. Kenya had seen a decline by over 90% of its elephant population! From 1980 to 1982, he lived in Uganda, where he was made Honorary Chief Park Warden amid the hiatus after Idi Amin's fall. He was in charge of anti-poaching activities under a project to rehabilitate Uganda's three game parks that was jointly financed by the United Nations and the European Community. This work saw him occasionally come under fire from poachers. In 1993 he moved to Kenya where he formed the Save the Elephants non-governmental organisation and charity. In 2013, Save the Elephants launched the Elephant Crisis Fund in partnership with the US-based Wildlife Conservation Network. By his death it had raised over £27.3 million (US$36m). From 1993 to 2004 he was a wildlife and environmental consultant to the[39] European Union. In addition to academic scientific paper, his books include Battle for the Elephants (Viking, 1992). His documentary films include The Family that Lives with Elephants (narrated by David Niven, 1973) and A Life Among Elephants (2024).
Tony Edwards, the English SF fan, has sadly died aged 83. In the late 1950s, along with Charles Partington and Harry Nadler, he co-founded Manchester's Delta SF group. This group went on over the next decade to 1970 to make 12 short films and 3 spoof, satirical TV adverts. Later, a film was made in 1995, Night of the Monochrome Monsters. A number of Delta SF's films were shown at the British Eastercon. Tony himself was on the committee of two Eastercons: Thirdmancon (1968) and Chessmancon (1972). In 1963 he, Charles and Harry began co-editing the fanzine Alien and this in turn morphed into the semi-prozine Alien Worlds (1965). One issue was distributed at the British Eastercon and another was slated for the 23rd Worldcon (Loncon 2, 1965) but alas a paper-print mix-up impeded production for that event. Through this time, Tony was a member of the Northern Science Fiction and Fantasy Group as well as the Manchester and District (MaD) SF group (not to be confused with nearby Bolton's (BaD) SF group). In 1988 Harry Nadler met Gil Lane-Young and they, with Tony, founded Manchester's Society of Fantastic Films that screened SF and horror films, and Tony was its Treasurer. Then in 1990 the Society put on Manchester's first Festival of Fantastic Films with Harry Nadler at the helm and Tony its Treasurer and Membership Secretary. The three continued to put on Fests each year through to Harry's own passing in 2002. Gil Lane-Young took over the Fest's organisation through to 2019 with Tony in regular attendance. Since 2021 the Fest has been run by Tony's daughter and Harry's God-daughter, Kate. Both Tony, Harry Nadler and Charles Partington, were Knights of St. Fantony. The 2025 Festival of Fantastic Films was held in honour of Tony's memory.
Tony Edwards (wearing his Knight of St Fantony blazer over a Festival of Fantastic
Films sweat-shirt) and Jonathan Cowie, at the Festival of Fantastic Films, 2019.
Leslie Fish, the filker, has died aged 72. Along with The DeHorn Crew, Fish created the first commercial filk recording in 1976, Folk Songs for Folk Who Ain’t Even Been Yet. Her second recording, Solar Sailors (1977), included the song 'Banned from Argo', a comic song parodying Star Trek which has since gave rise to over 100 variants. She won 10 Pegasus Awards for filk excellence. She is also noted for some controversial views regarding transgender issues.
Gil Gerard, the US actor, has died aged 82. In genre terms he was most famous for starring in the series Buck Rogers in the 25th Century (1978-'81). His other genre work included: the series E.A.R.T.H. Force and the film Dire Wolf (2009).
Dame Jane Goodall DBE , the English primatologist and anthropologist, has died aged 91. She was aided early in her career by the archaeologist Louis Leakey and his co-worker and wife Mary. As such Jane became one of Leakey's three 'angels' (along with Dian Fossey and Birut? Galdikas). Jane Goodall's career focussed on chimpanzee behaviour especially family behaviour in the wild in Tanzania.. She went on to found the Jane Goodall Institute. She was a global leader in chimpanzee protection and their habitat conservation. In 2003 she was made a Dame "for services to the environment and conservation". She authored several books including Through a Window: 30 Years Observing the Gombe Chimpanzees (1990). She subject of more than 40 films including: 'Fifi's Boys episode for Natural World (BBC, 1995),Chimpanzee (Disney Nature, 2012) and Jane Goodall: The Hope (National Geographic Studios, 2020).
Philippe Goddin, the Belgian author and authority on Hergé's Tin Tin, has sadly died aged 81. He is especially noted for the seven-volume (totalling 3,000 pages) Hergé - Chronologie d'une oeuvre [Hergé -Chronology of his work]. He also helped to keep the 1990/1 television series The Adventures of Tintin more true to the original graphic novels.
Prof. Sir John Gurdon FRS, the British zoologist, has died aged 92. He found school at Eton “intensely uncomfortable” and at 15 was ranked last out of 250 pupils in biology. He went to Oxford University but – having done a primer during his gap year – switched to biology. He is arguably best known for his pioneering research in nuclear transplantation and cloning. Indeed, while the term 'clone' had been used for many years relating to plants, in 1963 the J. B. S. Haldane, while talking about Gurdon's work, became one of the first to use the word "clone" in reference to animals. Gurdon showed that specialist cells, such as skin cell, retained all the organisms genetic information and that cell specialisation came about through switching genes on and off. His work prepared the ground for animal cloning. He also worked on stem cells. In 2012, he and Shinya Yamanaka were jointly were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for the discovery that mature cells can be converted to stem cells.
Roger Hill, the US fan, has died. He joined Los Angles SF Society in 1970 and had an interest in music. In real life he was an Emeritus Professor of Physics at Southern Illinois University.
Arthur Hlavaty, the US fan, has died aged 83. He was a fanzine fan and some of his zines were Derogatory Reference (1990-), The Diagonal Relationship (1977-'82) and The Dillinger Relic (1980s).
Darleane Hoffman, the US nuclear chemist, has died aged 98. She graduated in 1948 and got her doctorate in 1951. After a year at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory she joined her physicist husband at Los Alamos Scientific Laboratory but at first was not allowed access to a laboratory as the personnel human resources department refused to believe that a woman could be a chemist! After a spell lecturing at university, in 1979 she went to the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory where she became its first woman division leader. Her achievements include the discovery in 1971 of naturally occurring plutonium-244 that put paid to the long-held belief that uranium-238 was the heaviest element found in nature. She validated the discovery, 20 years earlier, of the element 106, called seaborgium in honour of its discoverer and Darlene's mentor, Glenn Seaborg. She also isolated fermium-257 and discovered that it could split into two isotopes of similar sized atomic numbers: up til then its was thought that one decay product would always be much smaller than another. This finding was initially met with much doubt. Her awards include the National Medal of Science, the Priestley Medal and the Enrico Fermi Presidential Award.
Ronald T. Jones, the US writer, has tragically died aged 58 following a hit and run incident. His first published story was in Genesis: An Anthology of Black Science Fiction (2010). He wrote the Black fantastic, amazing action adventure stories, space opera and military SF. He grew up and lived in Chicago.
Michael Kenward OBE, the British science writer and editor, has died aged 80. He graduated in physics (1966) before working as as a researcher on nuclear fusion at Culham Laboratory. For many years (1979 to 1990) he was the longest serving editor of New Scientist magazine.
Ingar Knudtsen Jnr., the Norwegian writer, has died aged 80. Many of his stories and novels deal with a future fight between the government on Earth and the separatist movement of Mars Space Organisation. His first published short story was 'Sykt Sinn' ['A Sick Mind'] in 1971. He won Norway's Nova-Statuetten Award in 1974 and 1977. The title story of the xcollection Operasjon Ares [Operation Ares] (1984) was Norway's first SF murder mystery novel.
Toni Korlee, the Finnish SF fan, has died aged 50. He worked on the 2017, 2019 and 2024 Worldcons as well as many local conventions.
Eric Larson, the US fan, has died aged 62. Star Trek was Eric's gateway series into SF and then Star Wars came out and he became an avid SF film fan. He originally hailed from Madison, Wisconsin and in real life worked on promoting films including genre-related ones such as Toy Story, Batman and the live-action 101 Dalmatians. He regularly helped out a Baycons but was a conrunner in his own right. He established FilmCon, a film making convection for SFfans. He also ran an anime convention, anime with NakamCon- that was also partly steampunk. Notably, he was one of those behind the long-runing steampunk convention series, TeslaCon. In addition to SF films and steampunk, he was an avid collector of SF/F art books and maker of genre-related costumes.
June Lockhart, the US actress, has died aged 100. Her first film was in A Christmas Carol (1938). Notably, he co-starred in Son of Lassie (1945) and reprised the role in the TV series Lassie (1958 – 1964). Her genre work included: Aladdin and the Magic Lamp (1982) and Zombie Hamlet (2012). However she is best known for playing Maureen Robinson in Lost in Space (1965-8). This led her to PR activities with NASA who, in 2013, awarded her the Exceptional Public Achievement Medal for inspiring the public about space exploration. She also had a cameo in the film Lost in Space (1998) and was the voice of mission control in an episode of the Netflix re-boot series Lost in Space (2021) that ran for three seasons.
Nuno Loureiro, the Portugeuse physicist, was tragically shot aged just 47. He obtained undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in physics from Portugal’s Instituto Superior Técnico and Britain's Imperial College. He undertook postdoc work at Princeton University’s plasma physics laboratory (USA) and at the Culham Centre for Fusion Energy (Grea Britain). He briefly returned to Portugal and the Instituto Superior Técnico’s institute for plasmas and nuclear fusion before joining MIT’s plasma science and fusion centre in 2016. he was shot in the foyer to his home's foyer in Boston. ++++ Shortly after a connection was made between a mass shooting 50 miles away at Brown University and Nuno Loureino's murderer. He had killed two students and wounded nine others. The suspect was Neves Valente, 48, a Portuguese citizen who had been living in the US. He had been a doctoral student at Brown and previously studied with Nuno Loureiro and attended the same academic program between 1995 and 2000 at Instituto Superior Técnico University. Following the killings, the Trump administration has suspended the green card lottery programme that apparently Neves Valente used to enter the US in 2000. However the police believed that Valente entered the US on a student visa and became a permanent resident in 2017.
Mark Alln Norell, the US palaeobiologist, has died aged 68. He is best known as the discoverer of the first theropod embryo and for the description of feathered dinosaurs. He and colleagues showed that birds belong to the group of carnivorous dinosaurs known as theropods, that also include Velociraptor and Tyrannosaurus. He also advanced palaeobiological analytical techniques. For example, he developed an approach that uses ‘ghost lineages’ by recognising that the existence of lineages can be inferred on the basis of their relationships even when they leave no trace in the fossil record. This method has become adopted widely in palaeontology. His work regularly appeared in major scientific journals (including cover stories in Science and Nature) and was listed by Time magazine as being behind one of the ten most significant science stories of 1993, 1994 and 1996. He was a curator at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, USA. he was the author of a popular science book Unearthing the Dragon (2005).
Rob Reiner , the US film director, has tragically died aged 78. Famously he directed This is Spinal Tap (1984) among many other remarkable films. In genre terms he is known for directing The Princess Bride (1987) that went on to win a Hugo Award for Best Dramatic Presentation. Also of genre interest is Misery (1990). As an actor he appeared in a 1967 episode of Batman 'The Penguin Declines'.
Prunella Scales CBE, the British actress, has died aged 93. Pru is possibly best known for Sybil Fawlty in the BBC television sitcom Fawlty Towers (1975–1979) and her performance as Queen Elizabeth II in Alan Bennett's A Question of Attribution (1991), which earned her a BAFTA nomination. However she first came to the British public's attention in a significant way in Marriage Lines (1961-'66). Her genre credits include: Ghosts (1962), The Hound of the Baskervilles (1978), The Boys from Brazil (1978), The World of Peter Rabbit and Friends (1994), and The Ghost of Greville Lodge (2000). From 1997 until 2002, she was president of CPRE (at that time known as the Council for the Protection of Rural England). Pru was married to actor Timothy West from 1963 until his death in 2024. They had both starred in the docu-series Great Canal Journeys (2014–2019).
Ken Smookler, the Canadian SF fan, has died aged 96. He is particularly noted for co-founding the Ontario Science Fiction Club (OSFiC). A lawyer in real life, he wrote the fantasy novel Farr & Beyond: Lawyers for the Otherworldly. It concerns a law firm offering services to fairy-tale characters, such as two of the Three Little Pigs, who sue their contractors after their houses of straw and sticks succumb to the Big Bad Wolf.
George Smoot, the US astrophysicist, has died aged 80. In 1966 he got dual bachelor's degrees in mathematics and physics from MIT and then a Ph.D. in particle physics in 1970. He followed an interest in cosmic microwave background radiation (CMB). He then proposed to NASA instrumentation for the Cosmic Background Explorer (COBE) satellite that launched in 1989 with John Mather as a mission coordinator. This detected tiny fluctuations in the CMB. He won the Nobel Prize for Physics in 2006 for his work on COBE.
Flora M Speer, the US writer, has died aged 91. Her novel series included 'Dulan's Planet' (1990-'96) and 'Charlemagne Time Travel' (1993-2000) and were romantic science fiction stories.
Tom Stoppard , the British playwright and scriptwriter, has died aged 88. IIn the world of stage he is noted for winning a Laurence Olivier Award and five Tony Awards for Best Play. In genre terms he is known for the scripts for Brazil (1985) and NBC Experiment in Television (anthology series; 1 ep; 1970), and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) while he did uncredited work as a script doctor on Star Wars: Episode III (2005), Sleepy Hollow(1999), and Hook (1991). He also wrote the script adaptation of J. G. Ballard’s autobiographical Empire of the Sun (1987).
Drew Struzan, the US film poster artist, has died aged 78. He was known for his more than 150 film posters, which include: Blade Runner, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, as well as films in the series Indiana Jones, Back to the Future, Harry Potter and Star Wars.
Jean-Louis Trudel, the Canadian SF/F author, has died aged 58. An astrophysicist in real life three science fiction novels published in France, four fiction collections, and twenty-six young adult books published in Canada. His awards include the Grand Prix de la Science-Fiction et du Fantastique Québécois in 2001 and several Prix Aurora Awards. He twice (1994, 1996) won Aurora Awards in fan categories.
John Varley, the US SF/F author, and grandmaster has died aged 78. His novels include: Titan (1979) that was short-listed for the Hugo and Nebula Awards and which won a Locus; Wizard (1980) that was short-listed for a Hugo and a Locus award; Millennium (1983) short-listed for a Hugo, Locus and Philip K. Dich Award; Steel Beech (1992) short-listed for a Hugo and Locus Award; and Red Thunder (2003) which won an Endeavour Award and was short-listed for Campbell Award. His sjhort story collections include The John Varley Reader: Thirty Years of Short Fiction (2004). His novella 'The Persistence of Vision' (1979) won a Nebula and Hugo. His novella 'Press Enter' (1985) won a Hugo. Including short stories, he won ten Locus Awards.
John Waggott, the British SF fan, has died aged 61. He was particularly active from the late 1970s to the mid-1990s and was a member of ZZ9 and the BSFA.
Peter Watkins, the English film documentary maker, has died aged 90. He is particularly noted for the documentary cum portrayal of a nuclear war on Britain, The war Game (1966) that was deemed so horrific that it was banned from broadcast by the BBC but shown in cinemas and public halls to much political acclaim and the winning of two BAFTAs. less well known is that, through private correspondence, he inspired Beatle John Lennon and Yoko Ono to campaign for peace.
James Watson, the US molecular biologist and zoologist, has died aged 97. Famously, while working in Britain, he co-authored with the British molecular biologist and physicist, Francis Crick, a paper in Nature proposing the double helix structure of the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) molecule. In 1962, Watson, Crick, and Maurice Wilkins were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine "for their discoveries concerning the molecular structure of nucleic acids and its significance for information transfer in living material". Watson and Crick's use of DNA X-ray diffraction data collected by Rosalind Franklin and Maurice Wilkins has been a longstanding controversy as some of Franklin's unpublished data were used without her knowledge or consent by Watson and Crick in their construction of the double helix model of DNA. From 1968, he was the director of Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory. He then became its director and president for approximately 35 years, subsequently serving as its chancellor and, later, chancellor emeritus. Between 1988 and 1992, Watson was associated with the National Institutes of Health, helping to establish the Human Genome Project. He resigned from Cold Springs in 2007 after claiming that there is a genetic link between race and intelligence. In 2019, following the broadcast of a documentary where Watson reiterated these views on race and genetics, Cold Springs revoked his honorary titles and severed all ties with him.
Subrina Wood, the US Star Trek fan, has died aged 69. She was a member of SyFi Sistas.
Spring 2026
End Bits & Thanks
Well, that is 2025 done and dusted. 2025 was..:-
The 10th anniversary of the publication of:-
The 20th anniversary of the publication of:-
The 20th anniversary of the release of:-
The 30th anniversary of the publication of:-
The 30th anniversary of the release of:-
The 30th anniversary of Star Trek Voyager
The 30th anniversary of Roger Zelazny's passing.
The 40th anniversary of the discovery of the ozone hole over Antarctica.
The 50th anniversary of the publication of:-
The 50th anniversary of the release of:-
The 50th anniversary of Space 1999.
The 50th anniversary of Metal Hurlant.
The 50th anniversary of James Blish's passing.
The 50th anniversary of NASA's Space Shuttle patent,
The 60th anniversary of Thunderbirds debut broadcast.
The 75th anniversary of The Martian Chonicles by Ray Bradbury.
The 75th anniversary of George Orwell's passing.
The 100th anniversary of the film adaptation of Conan Doyle's novel The Lost World (which became the first in-flight film).
The 100th anniversary of the birth of friends Brian Aldiss and Harry Harrison as well as Arkady Strugatsky.
The 100th anniversary arguably of the beginning of the paperback revolution in Britain when Allen Lane published ten reprint titles to launch the Penguin Books imprint with colour-coded covers for different genres.
The 100th anniversary of the first BBC Radio Broadcast of the Met Office's Shipping Forecast on behalf of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency for shipping around the British Isles, off Norway and NW Spain. The Forecast itself was founded earlier in 1911, but 2025 marked the 100 anniversary of the first BBC broadcast. The unique and distinctive presentation style of these broadcasts has led to their attracting an audience much wider than that directly interested in maritime weather conditions.
The 100th anniversary of the Winnie-the-Pooh's first published story 'The Wrong Sort of Bees' in London's Evening News newspaper.
The 100th anniversary of the beginning of Port Merion's construction -- It was the location for the series The Prisoner.
The 100th anniversary of the discovery of:
The 200th anniversary of the world's first public passenger railway that ran between Stockton and Darlington.
The 200th anniversary of the discovery of Bezene by Michael Faraday which provided the foundation for aromatic organic chemistry.
The 350th anniversary of the establishment of the Greenwich Observatory and the post of Astronomer Royal.
And now we are firmly into 2026 and a number of other anniversaries. 2026 will be..:-
the 10th anniversary of publication of
the 10th anniversary of our losing the SF professionals:
the 10th anniversary of our losing SF² Concatenation's team member Paul Brazier.
the 10th anniversary of our losing the scientists:
the 30th anniversary of our losing Bob Shaw
the 40th anniversary of the publication of:
the 60th anniversary of Star Trek's first broadcast.
the 60th anniversary of the publication of:
On the cinematic and TV front 2026 sees the 50th anniversary of
2026 also sees:
the 100th anniversary of the birth of:
the 100th anniversary of the first edition of Amazing Stories.
the 100th anniversary of the film Metropolis.
the 100th anniversary of the first in-flight film screening which was of the first (1925) film adaptation of The Lost World.
the 160th anniversary of H. G. Wells' birth.
the 200th anniversary of the gathering of Mary and Percy Shelly, Lord Byron and Doctor John Polidori at La Spezia, the Shelley's Italian villa, to tell ghost stories inspired Mary to contemplate writing Frankenstein that was published two years later.
the 200th anniversary of the publication of Mary Shelly's The Last Man.
the 260th anniversary of the birth of John Dalton who went on to formulate an atomic theory deducing the existence of elements and compound molecules.
the 510th anniversary of Thomas Moore's Utopia, a political philosophy novel concerning an 'ideal' island.
More science and SF news will be summarised in our Summer 2026 upload in April
Thanks for information, pointers and news for this seasonal page goes to: Ansible, Fancylopaedia, File 770, various members of North Heath SF, Ian Hunter, SF Encyclopaedia, Boris Sidyuk, Peter Tyers, and Peter Wyndham, not to mention information provided by publishers. Stories based on papers taken from various academic science journals or their websites have their sources cited. Additional thanks for news coverage goes to not least to the very many representatives of SF conventions, groups and professional companies' PR/marketing folk who sent in news. These last have their own ventures promoted on this page. If you feel that your news, or SF news that interests you, should be here then you need to let us know (as we cannot report what we are not told). :-)
Thanks for spreading the word of this seasonal edition goes to Ansible, File 770, Caroline Mullan, Julie Perry and Peter Wyndham.
The past year (2025) also saw articles and convention reports from: Sue Burke, Arthur Chappell, Jonathan Cowie, Leadie Flowers, Steven French, Ian Hunter, Rebecca Montgomery, Mark Paice, Roberto Quaglia (permission for a re-post and revision update), Peter Tyers and Mark Yon. Stand-alone book reviews over the past year were provided by: Mark Bilsborough, Arthur Chappell, Jonathan Cowie, Steven French, Rob Grant, Ian Hunter, Nic Pietersma, Peter Tyers and Mark Yon. 'Futures stories' in 2025 involved liaison with Colin Sullivan at Nature, 'Futures' PDF editing by Bill Parry that included 'Futures' stories by: Jane Brown, Liam Hogan, Dave Kavanaugh and Alex Shvartsman. Additional site contributions came from: Jonathan Cowie (news, reviews and team coordinator plus semi-somnolent co-founding editor), Boris Sidyuk (sponsorship coordinator, web space and ISP liaison), Tony Bailey (was our historic provider of our current stationery) and in spirit the late Graham Connor (ex officio co-founding editor). (See also our regular team members list page for further details.) Last but not least, thanks to Ansible, e-Fanzines, File770, SF Signal and Caroline Mullan for helping with promoting our year's three seasonal editions. All genuinely and greatly appreciated.
News for the next seasonal upload – that covers the Summer 2026 period – needs to be in before 15th March 2026. News is especially sought concerns SF author news as well as that relating to national SF conventions: size, number of those attending, prizes and any special happenings.
To contact us see here and try to put something clearly science fictional in the subject line in case your message ends up being spam-filtered and needs rescuing.
Very many thanks. Meanwhile feel free to browse the rest of the site; key links at the bottom, below.
Want to be kept abreast of when we have something new?
[Up: Science Fiction News Index | Recent Site Additions | Author Index to Fiction & Non-Fiction Book Reviews | Home Page: Concatenation]
[ Year's Film & Convention Diary | One Page SF Futures Short Stories | SF Convention Reviews | SF Film Charts | Articles | Whimsy with Gaia ]
[Originally posted 26.1.15 | Contact | Copyright | Privacy Editorial | Site Origins/History]