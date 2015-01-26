Science Fiction News
Spring 2026
(N.B. Our seasons relate to the northern hemisphere 'academic year'.)

This SF & science news page builds on the
seasonal science fiction news previously posted.
Editorial Comment & Staff Stuff

 

 

EDITORIAL COMMENT

There is a US government consultation on whether all visitors to the USA should submit five years worth of social media and e-mail addresses in order to enter the country.  Already, the US was the only one of 184 economies the World Travel & Tourism Council looked at that saw a decline in international visitor spending in 2025.  Yes, America is being made great again.  Speaking of 'greatness', Great Britain and Europe are great places to visit, hold great conventions, and do great business with.
          If the proposals in this consultation go ahead, it will kill off international conventions and scientific symposia in the US. Many that will have been held there will likely go to Canada as well as Britain and Europe…  Well, it will make it easier for the SF² Concatenation team to go to such events. Good news for us. Every cloud etc, etc.
          Happy New Year and welcome to 2026.

 

STAFF STUFF

We are pleased to welcome a new member of our book review panel.  We are delighted to welcome Nic Pietersma to the team. His first reviews are posted with this spring edition.
          Meanwhile we thank all our contributors the past year.

 

Jonathan's latest book has entered pre-production.  Aside from his co-authored Essential Science Fiction: A Concise Guide, his past three books have been on human-induced climate change but has found the topic increasingly depressing, in common with others working in that field and so has turned to deep-time evolution of life and planet with his forthcoming offering.

Elsewhere this issue…
Aside from this seasonal news page, elsewhere this issue (vol. 36 (1) Spring 2026) we have stand-alone items on:-

          Plus over thirty (30!) SF/F/H standalone fiction book and non-fiction SF and popular science book reviews.  Hopefully something here for every science type who is into SF in this our 39th year. For full details of the latest contents see our What's New page.

 

Key SF News & SF Awards

 

Best SF/F books of 2025? Yes, it is the start of a new year and so once more time for an informal look back at the last one. Here are a few of the books that we rated published in the British Isles last year (many are available elsewhere and can be ordered from specialist bookshops). We have a deliberately varied mix for you (alphabetically by author) so there should be something for everyone. So if you are looking for something to read then why not check out these Science Fiction and Fantasy books of 2025:-
          The Devils by Joe Abercrombie (fantasy adventure)
          Witchcraft for Wayward Girls by Grady Hendrix (societal fantasy)
          Death of the Author by Nnedi Okorafor(near-future equality SF)
          Halcyon Years by Alastair Reynolds (noir generation ship detective)
          A Sword of Gold and Ruins by Anna Smith Spark (grim dark, high fantasy, horror)
          Shroud by Adrian Tchaikovsky (first contact space exploration)
          The Incandescent by Emily Tesh (magical fantasy horror)
And, with the benefit of hindsight, how did we do?  Well, we will have to wait until later in the year to see which works get short-listed for, or win, SF awards. Last year's Best SF/F novels here.  (Last year six of our eight suggested Best SF novels were short-listed or won major SF awards. You can scroll down or dedicated annual choice of best SF page to see how our choices have fared over the years. Full details here.)

Best SF/F films and long forms of 2025? So if you are looking for something to watch then why not check out these Science Fiction and Fantasy films and long-forms of 2025. Possibilities alphabetically include:-
          The Assessment (Trailer here)
          Companion (Trailer here)
          Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Trailer here)
          Frankenstein (Trailer here)
          The Fix (Trailer here)
          Sinners (Trailer here)
And, with the benefit of hindsight, how did we do?  Well, we will have to wait until later in the year to see which works get short-listed for, or win, SF awards. Last year's Best SF/F films here.  (Last a number of the films we selected were short-listed and/or won awards.  See here, scrolling down a bit.)

The 2025 British Fantasy Awards were announced at the World Fantasy Convention in Brighton. The short-list is voted on by members of the British Fantasy Society.
          Best Novel: Masquerade by O. O. Sangoyomi
          Best Horror Novel: My Darling Dreadful Thing by Johanna van Veen
          Best Novella: The Last to Drown by Lorraine Wilson
          Best Collection: Elephants in Bloom by Cecile Cristofari
          Best Anthology: Bury Your Gays – An Anthology of Tragic Queer Horror edited by Sofia Ajram
          Best Short: 'Loneliness Universe' by Eugenia Triantafyllou
          Best Independent Press: Flame Tree Press
          Best Magazine: Par Sec
          Best Artist: Kelly Chong
          Best Audio: Breaking the Glass Slipper
          Best Newcomer: Frances White for Voyage of the Damned
Also awarded was:
          The Karl Edward Wagner (Special Award for contributions to the community): Rosemarie Pardo
Last year's awards here.

The World Fantasy Awards were announced at the 2025 World Fantasy Convention, the Metropole, Brighton, England.  The Award is juried.
          Best Novel: The Tainted Cup by Robert Jackson Bennett
          Best Novella: Yoke of Stars by R. B. Lemberg
          Best Short: 'Raptor' by Maura McHugh
          Best Anthology: Heartwood: A Mythago Wood Anthology edited by Dan Coxon
          Best Collection: A Sunny Place for Shady People by Mariana Enriquez
          Best Artist: Liv Rainey-Smith
          Best Professional: Gabriela Lee, Anna Felicia Sanchez, and Sydney Paige Guerrero, for Mapping New Stars: A Sourcebook on Philippine Speculative Fiction
          Best Non-Professional: Steve J Shaw, for Black Shuck Books
          Life Achievement: Juliet Marillier and Michael Whelan
++++ Last year's World Fantasy Award winners here.

 

Other SF news includes:-

Recent Worldcon finances have been released.  They show that it costs up to £1.5 million to put on a Worldcon. Approximate British pound equivalents are in parentheses.  The summary data are:
Worldcon 76 (San Jose, USA - 2018)
          Gross income: US$1,520,792.45 (£1.15 million)
          Gross costs:  US$1,502,912.31 (£1.14m)
          Net income:   US$17,880.14 (£13,545)
Dublin 2019: An Irish Worldcon (Dublin, Ireland - 2019)
          Gross income: €1,183,172.83 (£1,037,870)
          Gross costs:  €1,179,769.97 (£1,035,000)
          Net income:   &euro3,402.86 (£3,010)
Glasgow 2024 (Glasgow, Scotland - 2024)
          Gross income: £1,524,574.36
          Gross costs:  £1,391,655.17
          Net income:   £132,919.19
Seattle in 2025 (Seattle, USA - 2025)
          Gross income: US$1,261,600.96 (£955,758)
          Gross costs:  US$387,959.11 (£293,908)
          Net income:   US$873,641.85 (£661,849)

Germany launches a Worldcon bid.  The bid is for 2028 which puts it up against bids from Kigali, Rwanda, and the up-to-now favourites to win Brisbane, Australia.  The proposed German venue will be in Nuremberg, Bavaria, at the NurnbergMesse Conference Centre, within which they will design a 'Worldcon Village' including beer gardens.

And finally….

Future SF Worldcon bids and seated Worldcons currently running  with LGBT+ freedom percentage scores in bold, include for:-
2026
          - Los Angeles in 2026, USA (Seated Worldcon) 81%
2027
          - Montreal, Canada (Seated Worldcon) 94%%
2028
          - Brisbane, Australia in 2028 77%
          - Kigali, Rwanda in 2028 36%
          - Nuremberg, Germany in 2028 80%
2029
          - Dublin in 2029, Republic of Ireland 73%
2030
          - Edmonton in 2030, Canada 94%%
2031
          - Texas in 2031, USA 60%
2032
          - Possible Netherlands bid 74%
          The LGBT+ equality percentages come from File770 which in turn came from Tammy Coxon pointing out the Equaldex.com equality rankings. Rankings checked for September 2025 (they do change with local events).

Future seated SF Eurocons and bids currently running with their LGBT+ freedom percentage (Equaldex.com ) scores in bold, include:-
          - Berlin, Germany (2026) 79%
          - Lisbon, Portugal (2027) 76%
          - (TBC) Britain (2028) 82%
          - Zagreb, Croatia (2028) 52%
          - Britain (2030) – mooted bid(?) 74%
(For comparison, the UK's LGBT+ freedom percentage is 74%.)

 

Film News

 

The global cinematic box office may reach £26.5 billion (US$35 bn) in 2026 but not yet as good as pre-CoVID.  The calculation comes from Gower Street Analytics.  This would make 2026 the second year in a row of worldwide growth, +5% against current estimates for 2025.  2023 saw a global box office of £25.7 billion ($33.9 bn).  However, the 2026 estimate would remain 12% behind the average of the last three pre-pandemic years (2017-2019).
          Gower Street notes that there is an incredibly strong, science fiction and fantasy led franchise-led release calendar for 2026 with new instalments in massively popular film series including: Avengers, Spider-Man, Toy Story, Dune, Star Wars, Super Mario Bros., Minions, Jumanji, Scream, Hunger Games and then non-genre The Fockers.

North American cinemas have re-invested US$1.5 billion in a year.  The trade body Cinema United has released its annual Cinema Investment Report. The aim is to enhance the film-going experience. Reclining seats and large screen formats, 70mm and Imax are part of the upgrades. And it seems to be working with the number of Gen Zers who have seen six or more films the past year has increased and is now up to 37%.

Paramount to lose 2,000 jobs.  Most will be UUS-based staff. This comes following the near £6.7 billion (US$8.4bn) merger of Paramount and Skydance.  It is hoped that this will save around US$2 billion.  Previously in 2024 Paramount lost 15% of its staff. The cuts have also spilled over to TV (see below

Sky Studios Elstree is set to get a £2 billion (US$2.7 bn) investment.  It will add 10 new stages to the site's existing 12 stages.  The existing Sky Studios was responsible for films such as Wicked, Paddington in Peru and Jurassic World: Rebirth.  Elstree has a long history of film and TV production in addition to the relative newcomer Sky.

New York gets half-billion dollar studio investment.  New York City Economic Development Corporation, New York City Industrial Development Agency and real estate investor Bungalow Projects are investing US$552 million (£415m) to build high-end film and television production studios in Brooklyn.  The sites at 176 Dikeman Street in Red Hook and 242 Seigel Street in Bushwick will be called Echelon Studios and occupy 600,000 square feet. The deal is in no small part due to recently expanded Film Tax Credit Programme.

TV and computer gaming is booming in Italy.  The Italian audiovisual sector hit €16.3B (£14bn, US$19bn) in 2024, representing annual growth of 4.6% – twice Italy's GDP growth.  Conventional television has 52% share of the total sector, with streaming providing a further 9%. The sector as a whole employs an estimated 124,000.

What is the creative control of James Bond worth?  £15 million (US$20m) apparently!  A reminder, in 2022 Amazon-owned Eon took over MGM for 6.69 billion (US$8.45bn) but Barbara Brocoli (64 years old) and Michael Wilson (83) still controlled the franchise in a three-way partnership with now Amazon-MGM, the latter being the minority share without creative control. Earlier last year (2025) Barbara Brocoli and Michael Wilson ceded full control to Amazon-MGM, but for how much was not revealed…  Until now that is.  Apparently £15 million (US$20m). However, it is not clear whether the deal includes stock options or profit sharing that would substantially increase the Broccoli family’s payout.

Amazon receives backlash over its curation of James Bond's image.  For some unknown reason – but then politics in the US is a mess – Amazon Prime decided to remove James Bond's gun from all promotional artwork for the franchise's films.  As it was there was a little unease when Amazon MGM took over the much-loved British franchise early in 2025.  Amazon later replaced the promotional covers with stills from the respective films…

Superman was the big, live-action, SF hit of the summer – the highest earner but the 2nd most profitable live action.  The James Gunn re-boot film took over US$616,000,000 (£464,000,00), building on its opening fortnight success, against a budget of US$225,000,000 (£170,000,000).  You can see the trailer here.

Fantastic Four: First Steps was the big, live-action, SF hit of the summer – the 2nd highest earner but the most profitable live action.  Its N. American opening weekend earned the film over US$117,600,000 (£88,500,00) and it subsequently earned over US$521,000,000 (£392,000,00) globally at the box office building on its opening fortnight success. This was against an estimated budget of US$200,000,000 (US$150,000,000).  Directed by Matt Shakman, First Steps is the second attempt (third if you account the unseen 1996 film made to keep the studio in copyright) to reboot the eponymous superhero quartet this century. Tim Story’s Fantastic Four and its sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, were distributed by 20th Century Fox in 2005 and 2007, respectively. Fox then rebooted the series in 2015 with Josh Trank’s Fantastic Four before Disney bought the studio and acquired the property in 2019. First Steps differs from its predecessors by taking place in a retro-futuristic world that includes the source material’s 1960s campiness.  The film is now available to stream on Disney+.  You can see the trailer here.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle was the big animation fantasy hit of the autumn.  Its ¥1.64 billion (£8.4 million / ~US$11.1 million) on opening day in Japan (18th July, 2025), setting a new record for the highest first-day gross in Japanese cinema history. It became the highest-grossing film of 2025 in Japan and the second highest-grossing Japanese film worldwide.  Its opening weekend box office take in N. America was over US$70.6 million (£53 million). It opened in September (2025) in N. America and many other countries. Its worldwide box office take its first week of its international release saw it take over US$384 million (£288m).  All this was against the film's estimated budget of around US$20 million (£15m).  The film is a Japanese animated, dark fantasy, action film based on the Infinity Castle Manga comics series (2016–2020).  It is the first film of a trilogy.  You can see the trailer here.

Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Ar was the second most profitable animation of the summer.  In terms of return on its investment Chainsaw Man was the second most profitable, though not the highest earner. It globally took US$109,000,000 (£82m) against its budget of %yen;600 million (£3m / US$4.1m).  This Japanese anime that sees Denji become 'Chainsaw Man', a boy with a devil's heart, and is now part of Special Division 4's devil hunters…  &; You can see the trailer here.

Japan's animation industry sees considerable growth!  Between 2023 to 2024 it grew by 14.8% to hit record revenues of ¥3.8 trillion (£18.8 billion / US$25bn).  Just over half of its income came from overseas markets.  Japan is positioning anime and related media as a core industry under its ‘New Cool Japan Strategy’, setting a target of the sector reaching ¥20 trillion (£97.8 / US$130bn) by 2033.

The top ten films streamed in the US for Halloween were analysed by JustWatch.  Horror and suspense titles surged in popularity in the run-up to Halloween (2025).  The top ten were:
1.  The Substance
2.  Talk To Me
3.  28 Days Later
4.  Longlegs
5.  The Menu
6.  Sinners
7.  Late Night With The Devil
8.  Pearl
9.  Nope
10. X

Black Phone 2 was the big horror hit of the autumn.  It quickly broke even on its opening weekend globally grossing over US$41 million (£30.6m) on an estimated budget of US$30 million (£22.4m).  This emulates the original Black Phone's performance.  Over the rest of October it went on to take £61 million (US$81m).  So no surprises if we get to hear of Black Phone 3 coming.  You can see the trailer here.

Tron: Ares was the big financial failure of the autumn.  The film took just US$103m (£77m) globally its first week against an estimated budget of US$180m (£136m).  You can see the trailer here.

A reminder, Return to Silent Hill gets a cinematic release shortly after this seasonal news page is posted.  This is the third Silent Hill film.  Based on the video game Silent Hill 2, it is co-written and directed by Christophe Gans, and it stars Jeremy Irvine and Hannah Emily Anderson. The film concerns James who is devastated after being separated from his soulmate and receives a mysterious letter that leads him back to a town called Silent Hill, where he hopes to find her. However, he discovers that the town has been changed by some unknown malevolent force and as he delves deeper into the town, he finds terrifying figures, both familiar and unfamiliar. Doubting his mental stability, he tries to comprehend reality and hopes to stay strong enough to rescue his beloved…

Avengers: End Game is to get a cinematic re-release ahead of Avengers: Doomsday.  Avengers: Doomsday comes out in December (2026).  Avengers: End Game's cinematic re-release is currently slated for September (2026).  Avengers: End Game's globally took £2.11 billion (US$2.799 bn) at the box office on an estimated budget of £270 million (US$356 m) and so its global box office take could well increase by hundreds of millions.  You can see the End Game trailer here.

Affection the SF horror, is doing the film fest circuit, expect a cinematic release.  The film concerns “Ellie Carter who has never met the man who calls himself her husband, doesn’t recognize the girl who calls her mother, and can’t remember the life she is told is her own.  She has a condition that resets her memory, unable to recognise her husband and daughter. Each reset disorients her, leaving haunting recollections of an unfamiliar life. Blue Finch Films has acquired the worldwide sales rights.

R. L. Stine's Pumpkinhead DVD not in sight.  Pumpkinhead (1988) is a cult horror inspired by a poem by Ed Justin.  It is the story of a father's vengeance against children who killed his son who recruits a witch to help him. Decades earlier, when the father himself was a youngster, he witnessed a monster murder a man…  The original film was followed by a direct-to-video sequel, two TV film sequels, and a comic book series. The original film has had two DVD releases (2000, 2008) and a Blu-ray release (2014) and a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (2023). It also spawn a comic series from Dark Horse Pumpkinhead: The Rites of Exorcism. R. L. Stine's story 'Pumpkinhead' in the collection Nightmare Hour (1999) from Harper Collins. This has inspired the recent (2025) film R. L. Stine's Pumpkinhead which has its differences with the original film, but still has a rural setting, a monster, and youngsters. This new version sees a teenager whose family moves to a new town, where his brother disappears, and he must break a harvest curse before Halloween…  Which brings us up to date except this new film is only available through the US streaming service Tubi.  Yet, despite it being part of a cult horror franchise, there is yet to be a sign of a DVD release for it to reach a broader audience.

I See the Demon, the independent SF horror, does well on the film fest circuit.  It concerns Lucy (Alexis Zollicoffer), who views a celestial event before entering her surprise birthday party, and begins to have an increasingly hallucinatory time…  It has had a solid reception at film fests such as Cinequest Film Fest, Grimmfest, FilmQuest and Atlanta Horror Fest.  &; You can see the trailer here.

A new Star Trek film may well be coming from Paramount.  Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley (who did Spider-Man: Homecoming) are to produce and direct.  If confirmed, it will be a brand new re-boot unconnected to any of the previous films or TV series.

Highlander has been delayed due to Henry Cavill injury.  The injury took place during training. Highlander already has its principal cast. It looks like the film's production will now commence in 2026 and a possible release may take place in 2027.

Star Wars: Starfighter gains its principal cast.  Ryan Gosling, Flynn Gray, Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings and Amy Adams are all onboard. The script is by Jonathan Tropper. The film is currently slated for a May 2027 release.

holySmoke (sic) gains its principal cast.  An apocalyptic film, it sees Chicago thrown into chaos following a viral outbreak. A misfit group have to prevent the virus spreading further. (Apparently 'faith' is there in the mix….)  The cast sees Will Yun Lee, Don Benjamin and d Adam W star.  Alongside them will be Terrence J., Alexis Knapp and Yancey Arias.

Lost Planet gains its principal cast.  Alexandra (Barbie) Shipp and Brenton (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) Thwaites are set to star in this SF horror as two astronauts sent to investigate a colony world gone quiet. When they arrive they are surprised not to see anyone…  Darius Dawson is directing.

Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse gets a 2027 release date.  The animation sequel is now, currently, slated for a release on 25th June 2027. l; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature.  This was followed up with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023).  Beyond the Spider-Verse sees Morales on the run, and his friends like Gwen might not be able to save him. Across the Spider-Verse, Morales discovered that a parallel version of him had transformed into the evil Prowler in an iteration of Earth that lacks a Spider-Man and features a lawless New York City.

Man of Tomorrow gets an early July 2027 release date.  And it looks like Lex Luthor will be back.  James Gunn once again directs.  Superman earned more than US$611 million (£460m) at the worldwide box office this summer, making it the highest-grossing superhero film of the year.  Man of Tomorrow will follow the 2026 releases of the outer space-set Supergirl directed by Craig Gillespie.

A Quiet Place Part III gets a 2027 release date.  The fourth film in the Paramount series will now go wide on 30th July 2027. Directed, written and produced by John Krasinski, the film was slated for a slightly earlier release but would have gone up against James Gunn’s Superman follow-up Man of Tomorrow.  The A Quiet Place franchise has grossed over US$900 million (£677m) worldwide across its three films, which is comprised of John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II, and the Michael Sarnoski-directed spin-off A Quiet Place: Day One. The series concerns blind alien invader monsters who hunt by sound.  The A Quiet Place: Day One trailer here.

The Tenth Planet SF thriller is coming in 2026.  The film was shot in Britain and Kevin Spacey stars.  It is set across two timelines.  12,800 years ago, a young girl named Anna stands at the threshold of destiny as a mysterious red planet looms behind the Moon. Ancient rituals and celestial alignments mark the beginning of a cycle that will echo through time.  Meanwhile, in the present, humanity teeters on the edge of collapse. Amid global pandemics and unrest, psychologist Dr David Harper (Kevin Spacey) races to support 16-year-old Anna Collins, whose extraordinary visions hold the key to humanity’s salvation. Pursued by the dark forces of Planet X, led by the malevolent Cullen (Ben Miles), Greaves (Joe Anderson) an ex MI-5 agent must help Harper navigate a web of deception, spiritual awakening, and cosmic peril….

Batman: Knightfall Part 1 will be the start on a new animated series of films.  It will debut on digital and home entertainment this year (2026), with the first instalment currently in production with DC and Warner Brothers Home Entertainment.  It will see the Caped Crusader pushed to his limits after Bane frees Batman’s entire Rogues Gallery from Arkham Asylum and Azreal steps into Batman's cape...  The series of films is based on the Batman comics, Batman: Knightfall (1993–1994) by Doug Moench, Chuck Dixon, Alan Grant, Dennis O’Neil, Peter David, Jo Duffy, Jim Aparo, Graham Nolan, Norm Breyfogle and Jim Balent.  If this series is true to the comics we might expect Knightquest and KnightsEnd films to follow.  Elements of Batman: Knightfall made their way into Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises where Tom Hardy’s Bane.  Jeff Wamester is directing the new animated film series.

Super Mario Brothers is to get a sequel film.  From Nintendo and Illumination and released by Universal, it will be called The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.  Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic will once more direct. Matthew Fogel and Brian Tyler are returning as screenwriter and composer, respectively. Chris Pratt (Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), and Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek) will reprise their roles. The original film remains the highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time with a global box office take of over than US$1.3 billion (£1 billion).  An April 2026 release is currently slated.  The original 1993 film trailer here.

Minecraft is to get a sequel film.  It will also be directed by Jared Hess. A Minecraft Movie debuted to a record US$163 million (£122m) domestic opening and has since grossed US$424 million (318 m) in the US, making it the No. 1 film of 2025 at the domestic box office. With a worldwide totalUS$958 million (£720m), A Minecraft Movie was also the second highest-grossing release of 2025 worldwide. All this against an estimated budget of US$150 million (£113m).   The original 2025 film trailer here.

The Last Witch Hunter is to get a sequel film.  Vin Diesel is to return as the immortal hunter pursing witches in modern-day New York  The Last Witch Hunter internationally took US $147,000,000 (£110m) against an estimated budget of US$90 million (£68m). This means that after the distributors' promotional costs, it only made a small profit.  You can see the original 2015 film trailer here.

Jumanji is to have a third film.  Jake Kasdan will once again direct.  Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan are returning to the cast.  Brittany (The White Lotus) O’Grady and Burn (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice) Gorman join the cast.  Originally, Jumanji was based on the 1981 picture book of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg, that featured an enchanted board game come to life. It gave rise to the 1995 film starring Robin Williams.  A sequel, Jumanji: The Next Level came out in 2019 and grossed US$800 million globally (£602m) against an estimated budget of US$125 million (£94m).  You can see the Jumanji: The Next Level trailer here.

Gremlins third film is coming.  Steven Spielberg is returning to executive produce and Chris (Harry Potter) Columbus is set to direct and produce.  Warner Brothers currently has slated this for a November 2027 release.  Of course, the big question is 'why'?  The original film came out in 1984.  And while that was a success globally taking US$212 million dollars (£161m).  However, Gremlins 2 took just shy of US$41,500,000 (£31.5m) against an estimated budget of US$50 million (£38m) – so it made a loss and a substantial one after marketing costs are factored in.  The original horror-comedy follows a boy named Billy who receives a cute, furry creature called a Mogwai as a pet. Billy is warned to never expose the animal to bright light, water or to feed him after midnight. After those rules are broken, the gremlin spawns more of its kind and end up wrecking havoc on Billy’s hometown during Christmas…  You can see the Gremlins 2 trailer here.

M3gan third film may be possible say the film's makers, but not its studio.  The second film, M3gan 2.0 in the franchised opened in June (2025) and over the next three months grossed US$39.1 million (£29.4m) against a budget of around US$20 million (£15m). Allowing for the distributor's promotional budget this made just a small profit and so the financial benefit of a third film is borderline. Having said that, the film could be streamed on Peacock from September (2025) and much will depend on its popularity on that platform.  ++++ You can see the M3gan 2.0 trailer here.

The next Exorcist film may see Scarlett Johansson star.  Despite the franchise's last film, 2023’s The Exorcist: Believer, directed by David Gordon Green, underperforming (US$136.2 million / £103.2m) worldwide, a new film is coming.  Why?  Well, in 2021 NBCUni, Peacock and Blumhouse-Atomic bought the rights from Morgan Creek for US$400 million (£303m).  The new film will be written and directed by Mike Flanagan.  It will be a new story set in The Exorcist universe and is not a sequel to The Exorcist: Believer.  It will also be Scarlett Johansson first proper horror film.  ++++  The trailer for the 1973 original is here. It was directed by William Friedkin.

Stephen King's short novella 'The Rat' is to be made into a film.  Stephen King's novella was in the collection If It Bleeds (2020).  The story follows Drew Larson, a writer cursed by his own ambition. Each attempt at a novel has ended in disaster – illness, misfortune, or worse. Determined to break the cycle, he retreats to a desolate cabin in the Maine woods, convinced this time will be different. But as a violent storm traps him in isolation, Drew’s body falters and his mind begins to unravel. In the grip of fever and madness, a stranger appears – an uncanny visitor, with a talking rat, who promises salvation and success… for a price Drew can barely comprehend.  The screenplay adaptation comes from Jeff (Ouija: Origin of Evil) and The Haunting of Hill House) Howard.  The director will be Isaac (Mal de Ojo and Párvulos) Ezban.

Robert Heinlein's Citizen of the Galaxy is to made into a film.  Heinlein's 1957 novel is being adapted into an animated film.  The novel is a space adventure that follows the progress of a boy named Thorby from poverty to a gunner aboard a starship and beyond…  Jay Oliva is to direct the adaptation.

Amityville Horror to be re-imagined.  The script for the new film, based on the 1977 Jay Anson book. Amazon MGM Studios is behind the project.  David F. Sandberg is to direct. The original concerns a son when murders his parents and four siblings in their home at 112 Ocean in Amityville, New York. A year or so after the horrific crime, George and Kathy Lutz, along with their three children, move into the house, unaware of its dark past. And shortly after settling in, they claim to experience a series of unsettling paranormal phenomena…  You can see the original 1977 film trailer here.

Magic, the classic Brit horror, is to be re-made.  The classic, 1978 psychological horror directed by Richard Attenborough, starred that Anthony Hopkins as a ventriloquist whose dummy, Fats, becomes sinister and possibly murderous.  Sam Raimi and producer Roy Lee are producing.  Mark Swift and Damian Shannon (the pair who storyboarded Freddy vs. Jason and Friday the 13th, will write the remake.  You can see the original 1978 film trailer here.

Fallen Astronaut manuscript has been bought by Apple Original Films for high six figures.  The film is billed as is billed as Gravity crossed with A Few Good Men.  1201 Films is producing.

Here Be Monsters has been bought by Paramount Pictures.  This looks like being a dross between Alien and The Thing but set at sea.  Ridley Scott, Michael Pruss and Rebecca Feuer will produce the film alongside Joachim (Tron: Ares) Ronning who will direct.

A new Men in Black film is coming.  Sony has given the go-ahead for the film and Chris Bremner is scripting.  The entire franchise has globally earned a collective £1.44 billion (US$1.904 bn).  The last film in the franchise, Men in Black: International, had an estimated budget of £83.3 million (US$110m) and globally took £192 million (US$253.9m).  ++++ Men in Black: International trailer here.

A new Paranormal Activity film is coming.  The original 2007 film has spawned six sequels with the last being Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin (2021).  Altogether the films have grossed £682m (US$900 million) globally which is not bad considering they are low-budget offerings: the original had an estimated budget of just £11,400 (US$15,000).  ++++ Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin trailer here.

Knight Rider might be made into a film?  The 1982 US series saw a detective (Michael Knight originally played by David Hasselhoff) and his AI-powered car, KITT, track down criminals and fight injustice.  Universal Pictures is behind the move.  There was a remake in 2008 by NBC but its first season did not last long.

Keanu Reeves & Tim Miller may be about to work on an SF film, Shiver.  Director Tim (Deadpool, Love, Death & Robots, Terminator: Dark Fate) Miller and actor Keanu (John Wick) Reeves appear to be finalising plans for the film with Warner Brothers.  Aaron Ryder & Andrew Swett (as Ryder Picture Company) and Matthew (Kingsman & Kick Ass) Vaughn are producing.  The screenplay is by Ian (Infinite) Shorr and is said to be have riffs that include Edge of Tomorrow (alien invasion time loop) and The Shallows (a shark survival film).  Apparently, the plot is set in the Caribbean Sea, with the protagonist being a smuggler slumming on a job as he contends with a double-cross, dead bodies, pirates and sharks, all within a time loop…

And finally…

Short video clips (short films, other vids and trailers) that might tickle your fancy….

Short Video: Mad Max The Wasteland, the film that-was-to-be, may now be a TV series.  This Mad Max project has been decades in the making and along the way has been a spin-off (somewhat different) Mad Max computer game (2015), a novella by Nico Lathouris, and then he and Mad Max creator, George Miller, turned it into a film script.  Mad Max creators are now hoping that they can make it into a TV series, a series George Miller has been trying to make since 1987! He nearly did it in 1996 with Warner Brothers, when he regained control of the Mad Max rights but the series' star had an accident and there were violence-on-TV concerns, and so efforts turned into making Fury Road.  This 8-minute video summarises the journey.  You can see it here.

Trailer: Dust Bunny was the Christmas/New Year fantastical horror film.  An eight-year-old girl asks her hitman neighbour to kill the monster under her bed that got her parents.  However, it is real, or are humans after the hitman behind the parents' death…??? Sigourney Weaver co-stars. Director and story, Bryan Fuller.  You can see the trailer here.

Trailer: Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu trailer is now out.  This film continues the Disney+ series The Mandalorian and is due out May 2026.  Cast includes Pedro Pascal and Sigourney Weaver.  You can see the trailer here.

Trailer: The first U Disclosure Day trailer has dropped.  This is a science fiction thriller that explores the global aftermath and psychological shock of humanity discovering definitive proof of extraterrestrial life.  Steven Spielberg directs.  David (Spider-Man & Jurassic Park) Koepp and Spielberg script.  You can see the trailer here.

Trailer: U Are The Universe trailer shows that Ukraine's cinematic SF is still going  The film got its Ukraine general release in November (2025).  It concerns an astronaut who witnesses the Earth suffer global nuclear war. With just a few months of supplies, he must decide what to do…!  This film has some good photography, spaceship depiction and is atmospheric. If you like slow, thoughtful films this could be for you?  You can see the trailer here.

Want more? See last season's video clip recommendations here.

For a reminder of the top films in 2025 (and earlier years) then check out our top Science Fiction Films annual chart. This page is based on the weekly UK box office ratings over the past year up to Easter. You can use this page if you are stuck for ideas hiring a DVD for the weekend.

For a forward look as to film releases of the year see our film release diary.

 

Television News

 

Reminder: Fallout season 2 recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video.  Episodes are dropping weekly until the season finale on February.  The series is set in an alternate Earth two centuries after the Great War of 2077, a nuclear war in which society has collapsed.  Fallout has been renewed for a third season.  You can see the season 2 trailer here.

Reminder: Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 will debut Friday 27th February, 2026.  A major character (minor spoiler here) from season 1 is back… The show streams on Apple TV. Trailer here.

British television is profitable in the US data reveals.  Sales of British shows to US buyers topped US$1 billion for the first time in 2024.  The US is the biggest market for British TV accounting for 40% of British TV sales overseas. (Please don't tell Trump.) 2024 sales were worth £797 million (US$1.04 billion).  Apparently British television is particularly popular with traditional broadcast networks as opposed to streamers. (Maybe that is a factor in Disney ditching Doctor Who or is it Russell T. Davies being overly Easter-eggy with the show.) Over all, British sales overseas (to all countries) topped £2.02 billion but streams comprised just a third of this. These figures do not include formal co-production between US streamers such as Netflix and British show makers.  Early indications are that 2025 was also a good year for British television in the US. British content also sells well in Europe and Australasia. Only sales to India dipped in 2024 by 11%. Co-productions between Britain and the US increased by 5% in 2024 to £126 million but this might fall in 2025 as the number of projects co-produced fell.

Netflix wants to buy Warner Brothers Discovery.  The deal is worth US$72 billion (£54 billion) and includes Warner Brothers film and television studios, HBO Max and HBO. Warner Brothers' global networks division, Discovery, is to be spun out into a new company in the late summer (2026) if it passes competition verification by the US Justice Department's competition division. Paramount Skydance CEO's father, Larry Ellison, is a close ally of Trump.  Meanwhile, perhaps more relevant to genuine concerns is the Writers Guild of America's East and West branches calling for the merger to be blocked, saying the "world's largest streaming company swallowing one of its biggest competitors is what antitrust laws were designed to prevent." Netflix is the biggest streaming company in the world, with more than 300 million subscribers.
          Then, a few days later, Paramount Skydance (with finance that includes that from Saudi and Quatari wealth funds and the United Arab Emirates and, apparently, familiy members of the current President of the US) launched rival bid for Warner Brothers Discovery (which includes additional assets such as Discovery, Eurosport, TNT Sports, Adult Swim, among others) on the grounds that Netflix's offer was under-valued and that there were competition issues.  Given that Warner Brothers Discovery board Paramount Skydance reportedly apparently consider somewhat stringent, Paramount made the offer direct to Warner Brothers Discovery's share holders.  The offer is US$30 (£22.50) per share. Paramount, is backed by the billionaire Ellison family who are on favourable terms with President Trump who appears he might be in favour of their deal.  A Paramount-Warner combination would rival Netflix and Disney. The deal would also see HBO Max's roughly 120 million streaming customers would be added to Paramount's 79 million. Then Warner's announced that the Netflix deal was the winner as it valued its studio and streaming networks, including HBO, at about US$83bn (£62.3bn), including its debt.  However Paramount's offer values the entire company at US$108.4bn. Reportedly (BBC News website), Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is among the financial partners Paramount is working with as part of the deal.
          Saudi, Quatari and the United Arab Emirates have said that they will not interfere with content decisions. But will they still say that in a decade's time hence?
          As noted, the deal has to be first approved and this is unlikely to happen for a few months once the Securities and Exchange Commission has assessed matters considering competition issues. Competition regulators in Europe will also have to express a view.
          Which ever way you cut it, it seems that there is little good to see…

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (USA) has voted to close itself down.  For some of us in Brit Cit and EuroCit this may not seem a big deal but it is: the Corporation is a major funder of public service broadcasting in the US and it funds hundreds of local radio and TV stations across that nation.  As part of the Trump finance cuts to fund tax breaks for the wealthy, it has lost over US$500 million (£379m) in annual Federal investment.  The CPB board had considered making the Corporation dormant but considered that would lay it open to political brinksmanship and gaming: like British public service broadcasters (the BBC and Channel 4) it is politically independant.

The Paramount film job losses have spilled over to TV.  The film job loses (see the item in film news above) have spilled over to television with job losses at TV Licensing at Paramount Global Content Distribution, CBS, Paramount+, MTV, BET, and Nick & Distribution. 

Netflix and Amazon Prime are slowly losing ground in the US to other streamers.  Based on data from over 20 million US households, Prime Video (with 20%of the market share ) and Netflix (19%) lead but Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu together have over 40% of the market share, with Disney+ alone accounting for 14%. Peacock and STARZ each have around 2%.

Hulu is shutting down after 20 years!  Outside of the US, you may not know of Hulu but it is a streaming service in the US with about 13% of market share making it the 5th biggest in the US. As you may infer from the above item, Hulu is not a major streaming player and it cannot be accessed easily from outside the USA.  It is an American subscription streaming service that offers a wide variety of on-demand TV shows and movies from major networks like ABC, NBC, and FOX, as well as its own original content. It also provides a live TV option giving subscribers access to channels like CNN, CBS, and CNBC. Hulu is owned by the Disney Streaming Services, a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company. Hulu’s content will be fully integrated into Disney+ and this should remove some duplication of their respective services technology, hence provide Disney with some savings. Assuming there is little overlap in their respective subscribers, the combination of Hulu and Disney+ could enable the pair together rival Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

AMC is being taken back to court over Walking Dead yet again !  After Frank Darabont and Glenn Mazzara, let alone Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert or Charles Eglee claiming that they have been short-changed by AMC, this time it is Dave Erickson, co-creator of Fear the Walking Dead and its show-runner for seasons 1 to 3, who feels that AMC owes him a share of the successful show's profits.  The series ran from 2015 to 2023 and reportedly made hundreds of millions for AMC Studios but apparently they have not paid him any money from the show's profit participation arrangement.  It is also reported that apparently AMC has paid out others over US$49 million.  It seems that Dave Erickson is after a settlement of at least tens of millions. The news site Deadline seems to indicate that both sides are digging in.  It needs to be said that Hollywood accounting paying for profit shares has always been something of a mystery.  Frank Darabont (mentioned earlier and who was the original series' first showrunner) did manage to get some payment (reportedly US$200 million) and his legal rep is also representing Dave Erickson, so we shall see what we shall see…  AMC was formerly American Movie Classics. Hollywood accounting has become even more contentious with the advent of streaming, especially with creators whose shows date from before streaming.  Fear the walking Dead has been successful from the off.

Stranger Things season 5 premiere was so popular it crashed Netflix!  and it happened again with the series' finale.  This season subsequently has had a good viewer response but its opening was too much for Netflix: Stranger Things briefly pulled Netflix into the Upside Down.  The service was down for about three minutes for the season premiere and continued to have bugs for some users for minutes more.  If you have got Netflix you probably have seen the show.
          When it came to the two-hour series finale, titled Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up, again so many were trying to see it that it also initially overloaded Netflix servers.

Doctor Who's River Song will be returning to the show later this year ( 2026).  Alex Kingston’s River Song is officially returning.  And Alex Kingston, who plays the character has a Doctor Who novel shortly coming out – see below.

The Last of Us co-creator steps back from writing or directing episodes.  For season 3, Neil Druckmann will continue in the co-creator role and be an executive producer.  Reportedly, season 3 will see at least three days from previous seasons re-vistied this time from Abby’s (Kaitlyn Dever) perspective.

The BBC is adapting The Lord of the Flies to television.  William Golding’s 1954 novel, Lord of the Flies, is to be a four-part television series: the has previously been a cinematic adaptation.  The story concerns a group of school children who are being relocated due to some unspecified war and whose plane crashes on a desert island. With the pilots dead, the children are the only survivors. Yet, as time passes, their civil behaviour declines. The story is an exploration of human nature, the loss of innocence and boyhood masculinity.  The adaptation is being made with the support of Golding’s family.  It is being produced by Eleven and One Shoe Films for the BBC and Stan. Stan will be airing in Australia and the BBC in the British Isles. Sony Pictures Television will distribute internationally.

The Netflix is adapting the SF horror graphic novel Black Hole to television.  Charles Burns’ comic series (1995-2005) and graphic novel collection (2005) is an SF horror that concerns a transformational infection…  There’s an old myth that haunts the seemingly perfect small town of Roosevelt: if you have seΧ too young, you’ll contract the ‘bug,’ a virus that literally turns you into a ‘monster’ from your worst nightmares. Absurd, right? That’s what Chris always assumed, until, after one reckless night at the beginning of senior year, she finds herself infected. Now she will be cast out to the woods to live with the other infected, where a chilling, new threat emerges: a serial killer who’s hunting them one-by-one…  There have been a number of failed attempts to bring the story to the big screen, but this is the first try at a television series.  New Regency and Plan B are co-producing with Netflix.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale pilot has wrapped.  This is a major step for the prospective series. The new series has a new slayer but Sarah Michelle Gellar still plays the now older, former slayer.  Apparently, viewers will not have to know the original series that ran for seven seasons to 2003 but there will be Easter eggs for fans of the original.

Neuromancer gets a tentative late 2026 launch date.  As previously reported the series based on the 1984 William Gibson Neuromancer novel got the go-ahead in the summer of 2024 and its cast that autumn.  The novel won the Hugo, Nebula and Philip K. Dick awards for Best Novel and short-listed for the BSFA Award for Best Novel.  Filming the series began in January 2025 in Tokyo.  Paramount Television Studios is now producing the series following the merger of Skydance Television's parent company with Paramount Global for Apple .  Graham Roland was the driving force behind getting this made and he is the series' show-runner.  The series concerns Case, an ‘interface cowboy’ who steals data from cyberspace, has had his physical bodily electronic connections burned out, having been caught by his criminal employers skimming part of a job for himself. Then someone wants to employ him for a specific job, and is willing to pay the large sums required to have his interfaces restored. Throughout the action (which involves Case’s acquisition of a minder, and travel from Earth to orbiting arcologies) he is unaware that the data he has been hired to steal is a very special piece of software and it is only halfway through that Case discovers who has hired him: Wintermute, an artificial intelligence.  If the series follows the book, we will get to learn why Case was hired and the implications.  The series' 10 episodes are now likely to air from late in 2026.

Wednesday becomes Netflix's top TV show for the late summer and early autumn.  It over took Stranger Things which had been Netflix users most favourite show earlier in the summer (2025).

Forthcoming The Puppet Show 50th anniversary special may also be a test pilot for a possible re-booted series.  Disney+ is considering this. It follows the Muppets Haunted Mansion Halloween special in 2021 and The Muppets Mayhem musical comedy television mini-series.  The 50th anniversary special will air in 2026 and have a guest star – Sabrina Carpenter.  +++++  DVD trailer here.

Peacemaker has ended.  Season 2 marks the end of the show.  However, James Gunn has said that Peacemaker season 2 sets up the 2027 film Man of Tomorrow while affirming that there will be no Peacemaker season 3, and that Peacemaker, played by John Cena, can now take on a broader role in the DCU (DC Universe).  There is an explanation review video of Peacemaker season 2 ending here.

Pluribus was renewed for a second season before the first episode streamed!  Carol lives in a utopia world where everyone else has mysteriously become happy following an abrupt event.  The series is streaming on Apple+.  You can see the series teaser here.

The Harry Potter television series season 2 scripting has commenced.  The first season will not air until 2027. HBO aims to keep the gap between seasons 1 and 2 small.  Dominic McLaughlin stars along with Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton.  Filming the series is taking place at Warner Brothers Studios Leavesden studios in Britain.

The Penguin might have a second season?  Colin Farrell starred as Oswald (Oz) Cobb in The Penguin, the spinoff series based on Matt Reeves’ The Batman film.  The series was originally meant to be a limited series but it has proved so successful and had critical acclaim.  The first season apparently leads up to the events of the forthcoming The Batman Part II, the filming for which has just started for a currently slated October 2027 release.  So, if The Penguin was to have a second season it would presumably follow events after The Batman Part II(?).

Daredevil: Born Again has been renewed for a third season.  Disney+ Daredevil: Born Again first launched March 2025.  Season 2, which is due out this year (2026), has yet to air but so strong has season 1's performance been that a third season has been confirmed.  Daredevil: Born Again becomes the first live-action series produced by Marvel Studios to have a third season.  You can see the season 2 trailer here.

X-Men ’97 has been renewed for a third season.  Wolverine, Cyclops, Jean Grey, Jubilee, Nightcrawler and more, must find their way back to the 1990s after being lost in the past and future.  You can see the season 2 trailer here.

Twisted Metal has been renewed for a third season.  The series is based on the PlayStation game series that sees a courier deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. It streams on Peacock in the US and is one of their most viewed shows.  Michael Jonathan Smith is leaving and David (The Boys, Supernatural) Reed is taking over as showrunner and executive producer. He formerly scripted for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds among other shows having begun as a writers' assistant on the Battlestar Galactica re-boot.  You can see the season2 trailer here.

The Vampire Lestat season 3 sees extra new cast.  Sheila Atim (The Woman King), Noah Reid (Schitt’s Creek), Ryan Kattner (Destroy All Neighbors), Seamus Patterson (Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities) and Sarah Swire (The Boys) have joined the show. The series is a contemporary adaptation of Anne Rice’s gothic novel that follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Claudia’s (Delainey Hayles) story of love and immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian)…  You can see the season 2 trailer here.

Foundation has been renewed for a fourth season.  Apple TV+ has renewed the series based on the Isaac Asimov stories.  Having said that, while the Foundation TV series is undeniably popular, some have commented (rightly) that it differs markedly from the books. The Foundation TV series is not a faithful adaptation but a reimagining of Isaac Asimov's books, it makes significant changes to the narrative, characters, and plot, apparently to create a more accessible and visually compelling show. While it retains Asimov's core premise of psychohistory and the Foundation's mission to preserve civilization, it introduces new characters, alters existing ones, and streamlines the centuries-spanning story into a more linear format.  So there you have it. 

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon forthcoming season 4 will be the show's final season.  AMC+' The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 is on Sky and streams on AMC+. Having left France through the Channel tunnel, season 3 sees Daryl and Carol leave London on a boat in an attempt to get back to the USA but they end shipwrecked in Spain.  It has been revealed that the forthcoming season 4 will be the show's last. It is set to air late summer 2026. Season 3 trailer here.

The Way Home forthcoming season 4 will be the show's final season.  The family time travel series' season 4 premieres shortly.  Season 3 teaser here.

American Horror Story has been renewed for a thirteenth season.  It is an anthology horror drama series with stories set in the same alternate universe, on FX in N. America and streamed on Hulu.  Season 13 will air this year (2026).  The twelfth season, called Delicate, followed an actress who, while trying to get pregnant, believes she has become a victim of a sinister conspiracy… You can see the season 12 trailer here.

Afterlife With Archie TV series is coming.  The Afterlife with Archie comics is a zombie apocalypse story. This new series will be a sister one to the former Riverdale series that ran for seven seasons on The CW in the US. Disney+ are developing the new series with some of the former Riverdale team.

R. F. Kuang's novel Katabasis TV series is coming.  The urban fantasy novel Katabasis is only just out.  It is a dark, academia-based fantasy in which two graduate students in Magick must put aside their rivalry and journey through Hell to save their professor’s soul—perhaps at the cost of their own Angela (The Walking Dead) Kang is helming. Both Kang and Kuang will executive produce.  Amazon MGM Studios is making the series and Amazon Prime will air.

Very Young Frankenstein pilot for a series is being made.  The possible comedy series is inspired by the Mel Brooks-Gene Wilder film Young Frankenstein (1974). Stefani (What We Do I the Shadows) Robinson is writing the pilot. Taika (What We Do I the Shadows) Waititi is directing and 20th Television is the studio.  The pilot will star Zach Galifianakis, Dolly Wells and Spencer House.  Should the show get picked up to series, it would air on Hulu.  You can see the 1974 trailer for Young Frankenstein here.

Life Is Strange TV series is coming.  Based on the computer game.  It concerns Max, a photography student, who discovers she can rewind time while saving the life of her childhood best friend, Chloe. As she struggles to understand this new skill, the pair investigate the mysterious disappearance of a fellow student, uncovering a dark side to their town that will ultimately force them to make an impossible life or death choice that will impact them forever…  This green-lighting of the series follows a decade of trying to get a TV adaptation.  The series will be on Amazon Prime Video.

Mass Effect TV series is coming.  Based on the computer game, Mass Effect is set in a distant future where humanity and several alien civilizations have colonized the galaxy using technology left behind by advanced precursor civilizations.  The series will be on Amazon Prime. The series will likely air in 2027.

DC Crime Jimmy Olsen ‘Superman’ spinoff TV series is coming.  DC Studios and HBO Max are making the series.  It is being billed as akin to a true-crime docu-series.  Season one reportedly will be centred around DC bad guy Gorilla Grodd, who wrestles The Flash. Grodd had psychic powers and other skills after his encounter with an alien spaceship. The character was created in 1959.

2023 it announced that it had plans for an eventual series.  The new series' executive producers include Dean Devlin and Roland Emmerich who were involved with the 1994 film.  Martin Gero will helm the series. He worked on the three original TV series and recently on both seasons of the Quantum Leap re-boot.

Short video clips (short films, other vids and trailers) that might tickle your fancy….

Trailer: Severance is coming back for season 3.  Now you may not have heard of Severance -- for example it was not on the 2025 Hugo long-list (but then Doctor Who episodes took up six of the fifteen on the long-list) – but Severance has won ten Emmy awards and has been short-listed for a Golden Globe.  The series follows employees at the biotechnology corporation Lumon Industries that have undergone "severance"—a medical procedure that ensures they retain no memories of the outside world while at work and have no recollection of their job once they leave. This results in two distinct personalities for each employee: the "innie", who exists solely within Lumon, and the "outie", who lives their personal life outside of work.  There have been just two seasons so far: 19 episodes in all so not too huge a catch-up burden.  Season three is just out.   It is on Apple TV+, but if you don't have that you can get the DVD.  You can see the season 2 trailer here and season 3 teaser here.

Honest Trailer: Netflix’s Wednesday gets its 'Honest Trailer'.  The Wednesday television series spin-off (from The Addams Family) has been a huge success with its first two season each garnering 50 million views within their respective first weeks!  You can see the 9-minute Wednesday'Honest Trailer' here.

Trailer: Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds gets a season 4 trailer.  The fourth and second last season is to air shortly.  You can see the season 4 trailer here.

Analysis: How Doctor Who's Most Iconic Villain Fell to Obscurity.  Arguably the most iconic villain of Doctor Who is the Dalek, a race of evil mutants who almost singlehandedly launched the show into success and fame, but now find themselves a laughing stock and a shadow of their former selves.  But what happened and how can it be fixed? This is the rise and fall of the Daleks...  Duncan McMillan makes his case here.

History: Ghostwatch BBC hoax re-visited.  If you have not yet had enough of Halloween, Moid over at the Media Death Cult YouTube Channel has re-visited Ghostwatch.  This was broadcast by the BBC on Halloween back in 1992.  It caused quite a stir as it was meant to be a documentary….  Moid re-visits this fantastical totem of British broadcasting…  You can see Moid's 21-minute video here.

 

 

Publishing & Book Trade News

 

SF/F sales in the British Isles may have reached £95 million (US$125m) for 2025 preliminary data suggests.  This is Nielsen Total Consumer Market data extrapolated from the first 42 weeks of 2025. (Reminder: Nielsen data covers sales from book chain shops and supermarkets as well as major online book-selling platforms. It does not cover direct sales from publishers, small independent bookshops, library and book club sales.)  For comparison, the figure for 2024 was £84 million (US$111m).  So if the preliminary data is to be believed then that is 13% growth or around 9% in real-terms.
          This growth largely seems to be driven by romantasy titles with the authors Sarah J. Maas, Rebecca Yarros and Stephanie Garber leading the pack.  Here, the biggest title in the category in 2025 is Rebecca Yarros’ Onyx Storm that is on track to potentially have sole 350,000 copies over the year.  Of the top 50 best British Isles SF/F sellers all but six were romantasy.
          Several major British publishers send SF² Concatenation their catalogues from which we compile our seasonal news pages' Forthcoming Science Fiction and Forthcoming Fantasy listings. While these are far from a complete listing, it is a reasonable snapshot of which types of genre titles are coming out in the British Isles. Typically, more Fantasy titles are published than SF but this season the difference is more pronounced and also much more romantasy is in the mix.  So while the Speculative Fiction market in Britain is healthy, SF is currently in marked decline!

Top SF/F authors mentioned in Tik Tok are romantasy and 'young adult' authors.  Top Tik-Tok-mentioned authors include: Sarah J. Maas, Victoria Aveyard, Suzanne Collins and Cassandra Clare.  Other big name SF/F authors mentioned on Tik-Tok are Rebecca Kuang, Andy Weir, Brandon Sanderson, V. E. Schwab and Ava Reid.

The Anthropic AI training payout to publishers has been delayed as the judge wants more detail. Barely had news of the US$1.5 billion (£1.15bn) payout been made when the judge – William Alsup – asked effectively for a list of the nearly half million books that had been used….  Meanwhile, authors are concerned that their share as creators of the work are getting too little and publishers getting too much for doing little.

And, of course, Anthropic stole from SF authors.  The US science fiction fan, Michael J. (Orange Mike) Lowrey, checked using an online tool. He said, 'among people I know, the thieves have 134 items by Mercedes Lackey on the list, 28 items by Samuel Delany, one by Mary Anne Mohanraj, 27 by Joe Haldeman, 50 by Eric Flint, 68 by G. R. R. Martin, 16 by Robert Asprin (Yang), six by Juanita R Coulson, six by Gene DeWeese under his own name, 17 by andrew j offutt under his own name or as John Cleve, one by Erwin Strauss (Filthy Pierre), at least five by David Friedman (Cariadoc of the Bow), 12 by C. S. Friedman, two for Dave Langford, five by Bob Tucker, etc..'

Anthropic and the AI companies OpenAI, Google, Meta, xAI, and Perplexity AI face a new authors' lawsuit.  The suits, which were filed in the Northern District of California, states the companies copied authors’ books from well known pirate libraries – including LibGen, Z-Library, and OceanofPDF – to train their large language models without permission, licensing, or compensation.  The authors include those who opted out of the above proposed US$1.5 billion (£1.13bn) settlement of the lawsuit against Anthropic. They point out that the statutory compensation limit is US$150,000 (£113,000) per work!

Banned books week sees Star Trek's George Takei at the helm.  Banned books is not such a big thing in the British Isles as it is in the USA. With the slogan 'Censorship is so 1984', 88-year-old George Takei is made honorary chair of honorary chair of Banned Books Week, that took place 5th – 11th October (2025), by the American Library Association.  Books banned that wre highlighted by this year's event included Maia Kobabe’s GenderQμeer and Toni Morrison’s The Bluest Eye.

Stephen King is the most banned author in the US!  The data comes from PEN America.  The data also shows that some 80% of bans originated in just three states that have enacted or attempted to enact laws calling for removal of books deemed objectionable – Florida, Texas and Tennessee; conversely Illinois, Maryland and New Jersey have little or no such bans.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services has restored all cancelled grants supporting USA libraries.  Back in March (2025) President Trump tired to prevent Institute of Museum and Library Services spending the full amount of its US$290 million (£238m) budget. 21 states jointly filed a lawsuit.  As a result of this court case the grants were reinstated.  Parallel to this court case, the American Library Association has filed its own case and urged concerned citizens to lobby Congress.  Could it be that some politicians want an illiterate public so that that public will continue to vote for them?  Who knows?

The mass market paperback may be coming extinct a piece in Publisher Weekly warns!  …The article warns that though mass market paperback sales in the US were over US$1 billion in 1996, there were warning signs that interest in the format was cooling. Apparently, mass market cash sales fell 3.3% in 1996 compared to the previous year, to $1.35 billion, and unit sales dropped 6.2%. And now US sales of the format have dropped 84% since 2004!
          Over here in the British Isles we previously reported that in 2024 copies of physical paper book sales of commercial titles through bookshops and major online platforms (though not direct sales from publishers and so forth) fell by 1.7% in volume, to 195.3 million copies.

Bookshop managers have notice an increase in intimidating behaviour.  The Booksellers Association (the British isles trade body) conducted a survey in banned books week revealed that over half (54%) say they have noticed an increase in intimidating behaviour towards themselves or their staff.  The principal causes are hostility over choice of titles stocked (47%) and confrontations over perceived political views of the bookseller (38%). Complaints include being transphοbic as well as transphìlic, and being politically woke. Over half the incidents were physical in-store and 26% online.  It looks like things this side of the Pond are going the way of the US.

The Hachette UK group of publishers sees 2025 growth of 3.5%.  Hachette is part of the Lagardere Group and its UK publishing houses include: Headline, Little Brown (that in turn runs the SF imprint Orbit), Hodder & Stoughton, Orion (Gollancz), and Quercus (Jo Fletcher Books).  The growth figure is the group's overall performance; it is not known how much SF/F contributed to this.

The Canadian SF magazine On Spec is to cease publication after 35 years… Or is it?  On Spec (Ontario Speculative Fiction) is Canada's equivalent of Interzone. The final issue came at the end of the year (2025) with volume 35 number 4.  Managing editor Diane Walton had previously announced that she will be retiring and leaving On Spec at the end of December but no-one else is there to helm the magazine despite a number of volunteers helping out with tasks.  Before the magazine ceased she was inducted into the Canadian Science Fiction and Fantasy Association's Hall of Fame.
          However, there is hope that the magazine might continue.  There is a plan for a fund raiser shortly for an On-Spec Anthology 2026. Shadowpaw Press is behind the move.

The SF Encyclopaedia launches a Substack site.  This Substack site is free to access and will clock the SF world as it changes, and more particularly the SF Encyclopaedia news.  The SF Encyclopaedia is a valuable and free resource. (If ever you need to check something science fictional then there is a good chance you will find useful information on it.)  The more substantial posts will move over to a subscription basis for around £3 a month. This will go towards keeping the SF Encyclopaedia going.  You can access the Substack here: encyclopediaofsciencefiction.substack.com.  Currently the SF Encyclopaedia has 7,500,000 words and counting.

The launch of Philip Pullman’s The Rose Field was the British fantasy book event of the season.  The Rose Field: The Book of Dust Volume Three is the conclusion to Philip Pullman’s The Book of Dust trilogy, the sequel to the original His Dark Materials trilogy.  Penguin Random House and David Fickling Books – the book's US and British Isles publishers, and over 90 shops in the Waterstones (British) bookshop chain were behind the launch events.  Waterstones had as early openings, publication day events with readings and quizzes, and several midnight openings, including Piccadilly, Cardiff and Carlisle. Independent bookshops celebrated publication day with an limited edition enamel pin badge for their customers and a limited number of signed copies. Launch day, 23rd October (2025), saw St James’s Church, Piccadilly, London, feature a conversation with Philip Pullman, live readings and a panel event discussing the books as a cultural phenomenon and what Pullman’s writing means personally to the panellists.  Two days later saw Blackwell’s host Pullman in conversation with Hannah Macinnes at the Sheldonian Theatre, Oxford. The Waterstones chain sold an exclusive limited deluxe edition of The Rose Field for £50 (US$66), featuring foiled endpapers and "beautiful details". Pullman appeared at a number of subsequent events in the autumn (2025).

British Isles' horror book sales are having another good year!  In 2024, NielsenIQ BookData’s 'Horror' sub-category recorded its best year to date, with sales of just over £8 million (US$10.6m) worth of books.  Data in for 2025's first 42 weeks saw sales of £6.8 million (US$8.12m) and if (note the 'if') this rate of sales continues then the year's horror sale could hit £8.04 million (US$10.6m). Now, this rise in turnover might be put down to recent increases in book price. However the number of book sales in the first 42 weeks of 2025 were up on 2024.  2024’s total figure of 836,199 was its biggest volume performance since 2009 and the first 42 weeks of 2025 saw 628,431 books sold, an increase of 6.7% against the first 42 weeks of 2024. If that rate continues, the category will fall just short of 900,000 units in 2025 but still not beating 2009’s 921,307, let alone 2007’s record of 1,106,583 books. That 2007 record was due to the paperback release of James Herbert’s penultimate novel The Secret of Crickley Hall and two paperback releases from Stephen King – Lisey’s Story and Cell – which between them garnered over half a million copies sold.  Stephen King is still the biggest author of the horror category, with £785,707 (US$1.037m) even if that figure is down 31.6% compared with the same period in 2024. Stephen King's over all performance the first 42 weeks of 2025 saw a decrease in the number of his books sold – down 5.4% -- but still an increase in value of 2.8% over the same period in 2024.
        Grady Hendrix has done well in the first 42 weeks of 2025. The release of Witchcraft for Wayward Girls helped propel him into second place on the horror author ranking with sales of £347,148 (US$458,00) – up 159.5% on the same period for him in 2024.
        It is not just relatively new books doing well: old classics are also selling.  For example, Bram Stoker's Dracula with editions from three different publishers in the top 50 horror chart for the first 42 weeks of 2025. However, there are currently over 40 editions of the book selling in the British Isles whose combined sales have risen by 44.4%.
        The new writer of horror to watch seems to be Kylie Lee Baker with her Bat Eater at number 23 in the first 42 weeks of 2025 horror chart. It took sales of £66,585 (US$87,890).

British authors are facing increasing scams.  Some of which appear to impersonate trade professionals, marketing agencies and even famous authors.  Frequently, these are pitches for marketing, inclusion in book clubs, digital strategy and press and media, but all for a fee!  The Society of Authors puts the blame on artificial intelligence (AI).  Meanwhile, the Booksellers Association (Britain's bookshop and retail trade association) has identified over 30 types of scam in recent weeks.  It seems that AI-enhanced bots are seeking out authors' e-mail addresses.  They are also being used to data trawl on-line book reviews so as to give the impression that the scammers have read an author's work.  One fairly common theme (which will no doubt change) is that many of the scammers have gmail addresses.

Philip Pullman’s The Rose Field launch sales are encouraging.  Six years on from the previous instalment of Pullman’s 'Book of Dust' trilogy, the launch of The Rose Field (see the item above has propelled Pullman straight to the top of the NielsenIQ BookData’s Total Consumer Market (TCM) British Isles Top 50.  This is despite Nielson categorising the book differently. The previous five books were all classified by Nielsen as either Children’s Fiction or Young Adult Fiction.  Conversely, The Rose Field is classified as 'Science Fiction & Fantasy'.  The first week following The Rose Field's launch saw sales of British Isles 49,878 copies.

Gareth Brown is sponsoring writing scholarships.  The author of The Book of Doors and The Society of Unknowable Objects has endowed funding for three fully paid scholarship places across the 2026 and 2027 Goldsboro Writing Academy courses.  This will accompany existing financial support provided by the DHH Literary Agency.  The Goldsboro Writing Academy was established by writers in partnership with Goldsboro Books and the DHH Literary Agency to offer accessible writing courses.

Paul Tremblay gets three-book deal with Bloomsbury.  Previously, Paul Tremblay has won the Bram Stoker, British Fantasy, Sheridan Le Fanu and Massachusetts Book Awards.  The first book in the three-book deal is an SF horror.  Dead But Dreaming of Electric Sheep follows a 20-something semi-professional gamer hired by one of the world’s largest tech companies to chaperone a man in a vegetative state from California to the East Coast.  The man is ‘mostly dead’, but kept alive by proprietary artificial intelligence implanted in his head. He wakes within a disorienting hellscape filled with monstrous grotesqueries. He has no memory of who he is and he only knows that he must find a certain person. Who? He can’t remember…  It will be published in July (2026) by Bloomsbury for the British Isles and British Commonwealth markets. William Morrow will publish in N. America.

Bloomsbury nabs vampire horror trilogy debut in a six-figure deal  Debut author Callum Broadway-Bennett from Australia has got a six-figure deal for his trilogy with Bloomsbury for the British Isles and Commonwealth rights excluding Canada. The North American rights go to Bloomsbury Archer US.  Duskborn, the first book in the series, follows Caius Varros, the most feared vampire hunter in the Preylands. As a child, he watched vampires slaughter everyone he loved. Now, armed with god-blessed weapons and mastery of every form of combat, Caius lives by a code of chivalry and vengeance.  On a routine rescue mission beyond the border, he is captured by Aurelia, the cunning and beautiful heir to one of the three vampire emperors. She makes him an unthinkable offer: she will spare his captured squire if he helps her assassinate the emperors – her own mother included – so she can seize the vampire throne. To do it, she must turn Caius into the very thing he despises, and make him her consort. To save his protégé, Caius agrees. But he sees more than a bargain. He sees a way to destroy the vampire empire from within and save humanity once and for all…

Picador is to publish Emily St John Mandel’s next novel.  Mandel's Exit Party is set in 2031, where America is at war with itself, but the Republic of California has been signed into existence and in Los Angeles the curfew has been lifted and "tonight everyone is going to a party".  Ari, recently out of prison, and her friend Gloria find themselves amid these celebrations as a new age dawns. But there are people at this particular party who shouldn’t be here. Something is very wrong… Exit Party will be released in September (2026) by Picador to the British Isles and Commonwealth markets. Picador previously published Mandel's Sea of Tranquillity and Station Eleven.

China Miéville’s new novel took 20 years to write.  The Rouse will be Miéville’s first single authored novel for an adult audience since Railsea (2012).  The Rouse concerns an ordinary woman who is forced to investigate a devastating personal tragedy, when she stumbles on dark conspiracies and provokes the attention of uncanny forces.  His work has won various prizes, including the Arthur C Clarke Award, the World Fantasy Award, the Hugo Award and the British Science Fiction Award, and has been shortlisted for the Folio Prize and the Edge Hill Short Story Prize.  The Rouse will be published by Picador for the British Isles market and Del Rey will publish for the N. American market in September (2026.

Twilight celebrated 20th anniversary with three special edition book sets.  The three collectible releases of Stephanie Meyers’s series include the Twilight: Deluxe Collector’s Edition, which features a vintage-inspired design with a foil-stamped slipcase, ribbon marker and brand new cover design; the paperback Twilight: 20th Anniversary Edition, debuts new cover art and a black and red book edge; and lastly, the most comprehensive of the bunch, the Twilight Saga Deluxe Hardcover Collection, a box set that includes all three books in the Twilight series Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse and Breaking Dawn, in addition to Meyers’ most recent addition, Midnight Sun, a retelling of the first book from the perspective of Edward Cullen rather than Bella Swan. This set goes for £125.00 (US$139).

Author Sen Lin Yu gets 7-figure book cinematic adaption deal.  Legendary has done the deal for Yu's then yet-to-be-professionally-released (it is out now though) Alchemised, which some of you may know began life as Harry Potter fan fiction. Manacled – with over 100,000 five-star reviews on GoodReads – saw Harry Potter dead following a magical war and Voldemort start a re-population programme. Meanwhile, Hermone Granger has a secret hidden in her mind… It's Harry Potter meets Handmaid's TaleAlchemised is different, set in its own world. The cinematic adaptation rights for Alchemised are reported in some quarters to be north of US$3 million (£2.25m).

The Lure of Wolves and Whispers could be one of 2026's big romantasies contemplate Hodder.  The book will be the first of a trilogy: 'The Martyred Isle series'.  It follows Maeve on the mist-shrouded Isle of Eireann, where magic comes with a horrific price.  The Lure of Wolves and Whispers is a UK debut novel from the Canadian-Irish Amanda Connolly. It draws loose inspiration from a desire to interrogate the legend that St Patrick drove the snakes out of Ireland centuries ago – and explore the sacrifices of survival when tyranny threatens sovereignty. Hodderscape will publish the book in the British Isles in July (2026).  Rights have also been sold in Canada (HarperCollins), France (Gallimard), Germany (Ravensburger) and Spain (Urano).

The Hungry Dark duology debut by Alice Trew has been snapped up by Gollancz.  Alice Trew was shortlisted for the 2024 Women’s Prize Trust Discoveries competition, a writer development programme, with the opening of The Hungry DarkThe Hungry Dark is a fantasy rooted in monstrous folklore and the bonds of sisterhood follows Hesper Stornaway who is forced into a dangerous bargain with the ruler of the Shadowlands: she must retrieve a forbidden artefact to discover what happened to her lost sister. But soon the line between monster and man begins to blur, begging the question – what price would you pay to bring your sister home..?

An Edge Sharp Enough duology debut by Jesse Q. Sutanto has been snapped up by Daphne Press.  Sutanto is best known for her adult romance and mystery novels. However she has now written her adult fantasy debut novels.  An Edge Sharp Enough is a fantasy that follows an assassin, a scholar, a con-man and a guard in a race to rediscover a powerful lost magic and save their world from a miracle gone wrong…  It will come out later this year (2026).

The Devil Knows Her Name dark folk-horror, debut by C. N. Vair has been bought by Transworld.  Berkley will publish in the US and Transworld in the British Isles in August 2026.  The Devil Knows Her Name follows Tess, a woman who, over 100 years ago, bound herself to the Devil to protect her wildlife sanctuary. When a new fire-and-brimstone pastor moves to town with big plans that threaten her very existence, Tess must weigh how much her bargain with the Devil is worth to protect everything she loves.

The Fallen Sun debut fantasy by C. M. Basma gets two six-figure deals.  Del Rey bid six-figures in an auction for its British Isles and Commonwealth (excluding Canada) rights.  Delacorte Press secured the N. American rights in a separate six-figure deal.  Inspired by Middle Eastern folklore and Lebanese culture, the novel's story follows Laena Redan, who harnesses the magic of her three Sky Folk ancestors.  But having been born on the poisoned island of Persiphyl, she has been a captive of the human king for her entire life, her magic, and the magic of her people, suppressed. When the poison begins to afflict her little brother, Laena is forced to act. She plans an escape across the perilous sunken border…

When The Forest Whispers debut fantasy by Megan Flynn has been bought by Orbit.  It is a post-apocalyptic, cosy horror.  Even before the apocalypse, Remembrance Kingston didn't have an ordinary life, raised by doomsday preppers deep in the woods. And when ninety-nine percent of the world's population dropped dead and strange creatures started whispering in the forest, the rules her father drilled into her became even more important if she wanted to survive.  Now, Remy lives on alone with only her faithful dog, Clementine, and the decaying ghosts of her family for company, Waiting. Always waiting, for her childhood friend Hunter to come back to her, like he promised he would. But when a strange, savage child called Rabbit turns up on her doorstep, with news of his whereabouts, Remy will discover that she is stronger and more powerful than she ever knew. And for the people she loves, she will take on the whole damned world.  Orbit anticipate an early 2027 release.

Seam Ripper debut fantasy by Anna Fiteni has been bought by Orbit.  Orbit bills it as Dracula meets The Devil Wears Prada in this romantic fantasy set in an Italian fashion house in 1898 London. Full of high society parties, high fashion shows, biting wit and bloody secrets, this is – Orbit says – perfect for fans of vampire romance and lush historical fantasy.  When Esther returns home from university, she finds her mother, the great fashion designer Daphne Sarcire, engaged to a man no one has ever heard of. The mysterious and unsettling Lord Godric Collard has taken over the family's fashion house, drawn all the curtains, and his unsettling, pale wards haunt the corridors.  One of Collard's wards is assigned to Esther as an apprentice - Benjamin is cold and reserved, but a strange connection starts forming between him and Esther. When one of the models is found with her throat ripped out, Esther and Benjamin will have to team up with her bohemian siblings to uncover the secrets hiding at the heart of the House of Sarcire... and free her mother from Lord Collard's thrall.

The Judge Dredd Megazine is 35 years old.  The Judge Dredd Megazine is 35 years old this month (September). It is a monthly comic spin-off from the weekly 2000AD comic whose principal and most popular strip is Judge Dredd.
          Judge Dredd himself is a futuristic law-enforcer who is policeman, judge and jury all rolled into one, and who patrols Mega-City One, which is a vast city running down much of the eastern seaboard of the former United States of America, in the 22nd century. Off of Mega-City One to the east is the polluted 'Black Atlantic' and to the west the 'Cursed Earth', a wild and sporadically radioactively polluted land following the atomic war of the 21st century instigated by the last President (President Robert – 'Bad Bob' – Booth) of the former United States. The mega-cities (1, 2, and 3) were protected with an anti-missile shield, but the rest of the USA was not so lucky.
          Judge Dredd himself first appeared in the second issue of 2000AD back in 1977. Over the next couple of decades, there was some reasonably coherent world-building for Dredd's 22nd century Earth (though there are a few anomalies) and enough development for some spin-off strips. By the time 1990 rolled around there was enough material for a monthly companion comic to the weekly 2000AD with strips largely based on the Dredd-universe. These included (among many others): Armatige (set in Brit-Cit); Cal-Hab Justice (set in a mega-city combination of Glasgow and Edinburgh); Cursed Earth Koburn; Judge Anderson and Lawless (set on a Mega-City colony world that is a bit like a futuristic wild west).
          Over the years the Megazine has won a number of major British Comics Awards including the UK Comic Art Award and Eagle Awards. Sadly neither the Megazine nor 2000AD have garnered any traction in the N. American genre awards scene.
          Currently, the Megazine continues to sell and its current owners – the computer games company Rebellion – are ploughing profits into building their own cinematic studios so as to make their own films. The first of these Rebellion-made films comes out next year and it is based on another 2000AD strip character, Rogue Trooper. This film is being directed by Duncan (Moon, Source Code) Jones. (There are three new volumes of the collected Rogue Trooper strips recently out with a fourth coming shortly.) However, there are plans to bring Judge Dredd back to the big screen as well as for television series.
          The October (2025) edition of the Judge Dredd Megazine came out on the 15th. It was a special birthday issue with all its strips beginning new stories – so this was a good time for folk to jump onboard to see if they would like it. Its strips included Megatropolis (a parallel world or alternate timeline Mega-City One based on 1910s – '50s art deco styles); Dreadnought (set just before the nuclear war when judges worked alongside the police); Armitage, Judge Anderson and more.
          Also just out is a nifty, full colour, graphic novel, One-Eyed Jacks, that links crimes taking place in the 22nd century with those that took place in 1970s New York that was then policed by its toughest cop, Jack McBane (think 'Dirty Harry) and undercover cop Eartha Fargo (the black American grandmother of Judge Dredd). ISBN 9781837866069. This can be ordered through all good genre bookshops to avoid ethical dilemmas using Amazon.

Children's fantasy pulled because of internet links (URLS) to an explicit, unsavoury adult-content website.  The Spy Dog, Spy Cat and Spy Pups books by Andrew Cope a companion website, which was originally set-up by the author, printed inside the 12-book series, which was published between 2005 and 2016.  However the author failed to maintain control over the site's domain name allowing it to lapse: it was then acquired by an unrelated third party and is now being used to host adult content. It now directs children towards an adult website.  The current website is not associated with Puffin or Andrew Cope. The book's publisher, Puffin, has pulled copies and investigating the legalities over the issue.  This is an unfortunate news item but does underline the need for all who create digital platforms of the need to control them, not to mention those that use platforms created by others need to be aware that ownerships can change and bad actors takeover.

Amazon is making nearly 10% of its workforce redundant.  It could be as many as 30,000 will lose their jobs.  Amazon is the parent of Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video is still working to pare down after over hiring during CoVID.  This follows Amazon losing 27,000 jobs in 2022.  Separately, in January of 2024, it laid off several hundred employees across Prime Video and Amazon Studios as part of a review of its business.

Cory Doctorow reportedly says that Amazon suffers from 'enshittification'.  The SF author Cory Doctor told The Guardian that Amazon is rubbish.  Here’s the natural history of enshittification:
          1. First, platforms are good to their users.
          2. Then they abuse their users to make things better for their business customers.
          3. Next, they abuse those customers to claw back all the value for themselves – and become a giant pile of shιt.
          On average, the first result in an Amazon search is 29% more expensive than the best match for your search. Click any of the top four links on the top of your screen and you’ll pay an average of 25% more than you would for your best match – which, on average, is located 17 places down in an Amazon search result.  Why does this happen? Because Amazon makes more than $50bn every year charging merchants for search placement. When you search for a product on Amazon, the top results aren’t the best matches: they’re the matches that pay the highest fees to Amazon to be top of the list.  Researchers Rory Van Loo and Nikita Aggarwal call this Amazon’s pricing paradox.  Amazon gets to insist that it has the lowest prices in the business, but no one can find those prices. Instead, we all pay a massive Amazon tax every time we shop there, and the merchants we buy from are paying an Amazon tax, too.
          ++++ Amazon stories previously covered elsewhere on this site and the BBC include:
  - Amazon dispute with Bloomsbury settled
  - Amazon ends working from home policy
  - GMB union workers at Amazon go on strike for pay
  - Criminals generate A.I. written books attributing them to established authors and then sell them on Amazon
  - Lydia Davies will not be having her latest book sold on Amazon
  - Amazon has stopped selling Kindle magazine and newspaper subscriptions (Summer 2023)
  - Amazon to lay off 10,000 jobs (Spring 2023)
  - Amazon's worker monitoring criticised by UK all-party Select Committee
  - Cory Doctorow explains that he will not let his books appear on Amazon Audible
  - Alleged intimidation by Amazon causes a second vote on whether workers in Alabama can have a trade union
  - Authors removed from Amazon's Kindle Direct Publishing
  - Pirated copy of the Hugo-short-listed Blindsight is finally taken down from the Amazon website.
  - Amazon fined by European Union
  - Amazon pays a little more tax as sales rise by 50%
  - Amazon destroys millions of items of unsold stock
  - Audible – the audiobook sales outlet for Amazon’s company ACX – seems to be ripping off publishers and authors
  - Concerns as to Amazon's staff work conditions and rights
  - Amazon workers launch protests on Prime Day
  - Staff at Amazon's Swansea warehouse 'treated like robots'
  - Amazon warehouse accidents total 440
  - Amazon workers praising conditions are accused of lying
  - Amazon breaks embargo on Atwood's The Testaments
  - Amazon's UK tax paid substantially down despite a great profit increase
  - Amazon must pay its tax, says European Commission
  - Amazon tax wrong says UK Booksellers Association
  - 110,000 submit Amazon tax petition to Downing Street
  - Amazon and Google lambasted by Chair of House of Commons Accounts Committee
  - Amazon UK avoiding substantial tax says report in The Bookseller.

A New York judge has ruled that authors may challenge those that run artificial intelligence (AI) for using their work to train their AIs  There are a number of related cases currently before the courts in the US.  In his October ruling, US District Judge, Sidney Stein, stated that the authors may be able to prove the text ChatGPT produces is similar enough to their work to violate their books' copyrights. In issuing his ruling, Judge Stein compared George R.R. Martin’s Game of Thrones to summaries of the book created by ChatGPT.  The company OpenAI had asked for the authors' argument to be dismissed.  It has been about three years since the first AI copyright lawsuit was filed.

2026 sees the British Isles National Year of Reading.  The National Year of Reading is a trade initiative that is UK government backed: it was launched by Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson.  The National Literacy Trust, in partnership with the Department for Education are the lead bodies behind this venture.  However it will affect the whole British Isles as UK publishing markets to the Republic of Ireland and Nielsen BookScan tracks British Isles bookshop and the main online platform book sales.  There is much trade – both bookhops, authors and publisher – support for the National Year of Reading, in no small part because there are indications that the amount of book reading by the young is in decline in the UK.  The Year aims to reverse the trend as just one in three aged 8 to 18 said they enjoyed reading in their free time in 2025.  The development comes 17 years after the last National Year of Reading, that led to the Reading for Life campaign, and which was widely seen as successful at the time.  This as reported last season fall in reading for pleasure is also reflected in the USA.
          Financial support comes from Julia Rausing Trust, Arts Council England, Stuart Roden, Penguin Random House, Hachette UK, HarperCollins, Bloomsbury, Macmillan Publishers International, Oxford University Press, Simon & Schuster, Pearson Shared Services, Cambridge University Press, John Wiley & Sons, Bonnier, SAGE Publishing, Faber, Canongate, Magic Cat Publishing, Sweet Cherry Publishing, Nosy Crow, Ransom Publishing, b small, Pickatale and the Booksellers Association.
          Of course Britain can have all the 'Years of Reading' it wants; it is society's investment in reading that counts.  Today, in Britain, one in seven primary schools (schools for those under 12 years of age) do not have a library.  However, in the most deprived regions – where the need is greatest – the figure is one in four!

2026 sees Hachette celebrate 200 years.  Hachette today (it did not always) includes the SF imprints with  Headline,  Orion and its major SF imprint Gollance,  Quercus and its former SF imprint Jo Fletcher Books,  Little Brown and its SF imprint Orbit,  and  Hodder & Stoughton. All are headquartered in Carmelite House on the north bank of the Thames in London.  Hachette plans to use its 200th anniversary to support their Raising Readers campaign, as well as the National Year of Reading (see above item).

Patrick Nielsen Hayden has retired from Tor (US).  Patrick has been there for 37 years.  We wish him a very happy retirement.

Norman Spinrad is a little better.  Norman is currently in hospital but is now mobile again. He is currently, jointly, writing a book with Leed Wood who is herself a writer (Faraday's Children). This will likely be Norman's last novel.

 

And finally, some of the autumn's book or author-related videos…

Is book publishing dying?  Over at the popular (over 4 million followers) Vlog Brothers (Hank and John Green) YouTube Channel, book publishing is going through a very sticky patch. Will book publishing continue as a major industry?  You can see the 7-minute video here.

What would a totally honest bookshop be like?  Excuse me, I'd like a classic book such as Ulysses or War and Peace… Just at the back there, under 'books you'll never finish.'  You can see the two-minute skit here.

Best and worst (in terms of how they aged) SF/Fantasy books or series?  Daniel Greene over at the Fantasy news YouTube Channel (577k subscribers) goes through the list of best top 20 SF/Fantasy books and series as well as the worst (in terms of those that don't age well) 20 as voted for by one of the largest online fantasy communities on the planet – R/Fantasy. So, you will guess from this that this is biased markedly towards fantasy as opposed to SF.
          Some of the top books and series will come as no surprise with titles/series by the likes of Ursula K Le Guin, Michael Moorcock and Larry Niven in the favourite list. Similarly, some on the duds list (such as the Gor series and Narnia, will come as no surprise). There are some mild surprises such as Heinlein's Stranger in a Strange Land being a dud: as Greene says, "good book, aged &8$£ing terribly".
          Brian Jaques' 'Redwall' was one of a couple that appeared on both lists! And then there were some real surprises such as Anne McCaffrey's 'Pern' series being considered a dud. (I remember Anne once arriving at a Danish-venued Eurocon one day by taxi and, getting out by an outside bar area, got a standing ovation…) The worst book or series of all voted for by this community – and with twice the number of votes for the runner-up – was… Sword of Truth by Terry Goodkind (novel 1994 that spawned a series). Daniel then goes on to take the number ones from both lists to see if he can tease out what makes them the best and worst in terms of not aging well, at least as this is defined by this community of fans.

Some 21st century speculative fiction recommendations, and one warning, from BookPilled.  The BookPilled YouTube channel is a fascinating window into classic book SF by (it is believed) Matt, who makes a living buying and selling mainly classic SF books and along the way amassing his own collection, while travelling the world.  As indicated, he mainly does classic/old SF books but now it seems that the 21st century has caught up with him. He finally has read six 21st century SF/Slipstream novels.  You can see the 20-minute video here.

A random hotchpotch of classic SF books.  Now, Matt on the BookPilled YouTube channel has spent the past few years being a digital nomad and makes his living buying stuff, mainly SF books, and then auctioning them online.  He does well enough to make a living and travelling quite a bit overseas.  His secret seems to be that he seeks out the good but old stuff.
          One thing about Matt is that he recognises when he is wrong. He now feels that he has not credited Harry Harrison as much as he should have. And we get a neat anecdote about Harry nearly became a scriptwriter for a major film director. (This was a tragic tale in that it never happened but – for once – the money was there!)
          OK, now we come to his recent book haul.  Unlike previous book hauls this is double in length at around an hour long.  While this engenders a bit of a putative viewer's commitment, this enables him to explain some of each book's history.  For example, he warns to avoid the two free Gutenberg translations of Verne's Journey to the Centre of the Earth as the translators swap characters around, misses out parts of the story and so forth.  Authors covered also include: Ballard, Clarke, Moorcock, Zelazny among many others.  Among the feast is the anthology Five Odd edited by Conklin which has stories by Asimov and Amis among others.  It is interesting because Matt has found zero reviews of this title on t'internet: no ratings, no reviews on Good Reads; no ratings, no reviews on Amazon.  Barry Malzberg credits Conklin with being one of the most important SF anthologists of his time (mainly the Golden Age).
          But there's a lot of other good stuff here too and along the way we get a light sprinkling of SF book history.  SF book lovers, why not make a mug of tea and settle down.

 

Forthcoming SF Books

 

After The Fall by Edward Ashton, St. Martin's Press, £21.50 / Can$41 / US$29, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-250-37565-0.
Humans must be silent. Humans must be obedient. Humans must be good.  All his life, John has tried to live by those rules. Most days, it’s not too difficult. A hundred and twenty years after The Fall, and a hundred years after the grays swept in to pick the last dregs of humanity out of the wreckage, John has found himself bonded to Martok Barden nee Black Hand, one of the "good" grays. Sure, Martok is broke, homeless, and borderline manic, but he’s always treated John like an actual person, and sometimes like a friend. It’s a better deal than most humans get.  But when Martok puts John’s bond up as collateral for an abandoned house in the woods that he hopes to turn into a wilderness retreat for wealthy grays, John learns that there are limits to Martok’s friendship. Soon, he finds himself caught between an underworld boss who thinks Martok is something that he very much is not, a girl raised by feral humans who has nothing but contempt for pets like John, and Martok himself, whose delusions of grandeur seem to be finally catching up with him.  With sixty days before Martok’s loan comes due, John must unravel the mystery of how humans wound up at the wrong end of domestication and find a way to turn Martok’s half-baked plans into enough profit to buy back his life, all while avoiding getting butchered by feral humans or having his head crushed by an angry gray. Easy peasy, right?

Dead Silence by S. A. Barnes, Transworld, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-857-50825-6.
A ghost ship. A salvage crew. Unspeakable horrors.  Claire Kovalik is days away from being unemployed - and made obsolete - when her beacon repair crew picks up a strange distress signal. With nothing to lose and no desire to return to Earth, Claire and her team decide to investigate.  What they find at the other end of the signal is a shock: the Aurora, a famous luxury space-liner that vanished on its maiden tour of the Solar system more than twenty years ago. A salvage claim like this could set Claire and her crew up for life. But a quick trip through the Aurora reveals something isn't right.  Whispers in the dark. Flickers of movement. Words scrawled in blood. Claire must fight to hold onto her sanity and find out what really happened on the Aurora, before she and her crew meet the same ghastly fate.

Star Wars: Outlaws – Low Red Moon by Mike Chen, Del Rey, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-94555-3.
ND-5 and Jaylen Vrax embark on their descent into the galaxy’s underworld in search of answers and opportunity, in this prequel to Star Wars Outlaws.  neatly and meticulously by his parents. Then the Empire stripped it all away on trumped-up charges of conspiracy against his family.  A battle droid arrives at the family compound with a mission to kill every last member of the Barsha clan. Jaylen manages to fend off the attack as the sole survivor, but realises the droid, who he re-programmes, is his only chance to stay alive. But he can no longer be Jaylen Barsha – he’ll have to live now as Jaylen Vrax.  Former Separatist battle droid ND-5 knows he should be scrap metal, all things considered. He was a proficient contributor to the Separatist cause, but what is a soldier without a war? Perhaps, the droid thinks, with a partner he can be more. ND-5 just has to earn Jaylen’s trust.

If We Cannot Go At The Speed Of Light by Kim Choyeop, MacLehose, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-44761-3.
The debut short story collection from a big-name Korean writer.  Meet the alien species that put the humanity into human beings/ Discover the fate of Slefonia III once warp travel became obsolete. Visit the Mind Library to commune with the dead.  Kim Choyeop became an instant literary sensation in Korea with her debut short story collection. Each of these bite-size speculative masterpieces represents a journey into the unknown, guided by a writer blessed with limitless imagination.  From alternative futures to distant alien planets, in the company of scientists, space explorers and ordinary citizens in extraordinary situations, Kim Choyeop revels in making the impossible seem not only possible but somehow inevitable.  Each story focuses on an specific issue of discrimination against women or other marginalised groups, adding a mind-bending twist to hold a mirror to modern society and its everyday iniquities.  Kim Choyeop 's first short story collection sold 200,000 copies in Korea and her first novel, The Greenhouse at the End of the World, sold 150,000 copies.

2001: A Space Odyssey by Arthur C. Clarke, Orbit, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-751-57375-6.
This is a hugely welcome reprint of Clarke's novelisation of the screenplay he wrote with Stanley Kubrick way back in 1968 of the classic film 2001: A Space Odyssey a film that consistently polls as one of the best SF films of all time. There's a new cover (sadly).

Woman Alive (1936 / 2025) Susan Ertz, Manderley Press, £19.99, hrdbk, 147pp, ISBN 978-1-068-66136-5
A curious science fiction novel from 1936 by Anglo-American writer Susan Ertz. The book is set in London in a dystopian future where only one woman is left alive after all others in the world are wiped out in a pandemic caused by a poisonous gas. This brand new edition is introduced by the acclaimed comedian, broadcaster, actor and writer Graham Norton, who has described the work of Susan Ertz as 'glorious”' meanwhile, the new cover has been commissioned by the renowned cartoonist and illustrator Tom Gauld, whose work combines a love of books and science. Susan Ertz was a popular novelist of the interwar years, best known for her novel Madame Claire, which was chosen as one of the first ten Penguin Books paperbacks One of her earlier titles – Woman Alive – is an important work in the canon of speculative fiction, until now largely forgotten among the works of her contemporaries such as George Orwell, H. G. Wells and Aldous Huxley. Woman Alive is set in 1985 and is at once a satire and a commentary on the rising threat of nationalism in 1930s Britain. The novel is cinematic in structure, conjuring a world in which feminism and pacifism are woven together to tell the story of Stella – an accidental survivor who became queen of England and the hope of humankind. The relevance of this novel to 21st-century society is of course heightened post-CoVID-19.

Star Wars: Reign of the Empire – The Mask of Fear by Alexander Freed, Penguin, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-94827-9.
First book in a new Star Wars trilogy, 'Reign of the Empire', set in the first year of the Empire and charting the rise of the resistance.

Hell's Heart by Alexis Hall, Tor, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-06050-4.
Earth is a ruin, and the scattered remnants of humanity scavenge what they can from the stars. Finding herself with no money and little to occupy her groundside, the narrator (‘I’) takes a commission aboard the hunter-barque Pequod as it sets out in pursuit of the Leviathans living in the atmosphere of a gas giant. However, once aboard, she finds herself pulled inexorably into the orbit of the barque’s captain, a charismatic but fanatically driven woman who the narrator names only as ‘A’. As the Pequod plunges ever deeper into the turbulent, monster-haunted atmosphere of the gas giant, the narrator begins to lose herself in the eerie world of Leviathan-hunting and the captain’s increasingly insistent delusions.  The only thing that might keep her grounded is the bond she develops with Q, a woman from the wreck of Old Earth, whose skin is marked with holographic light and who remembers things others have lost.

EXODUS: The Helium Sea by Peter F. Hamilton, Tor, £25, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-07378-2.
For millennia, the Crown Dominion has been at relative peace, with the Celestials in control and the human population little better than serfs.  But now the Crown Dominion is facing a crisis of epic proportions – one that could change the balance of power in the Centauri Cluster forever – as an exiled faction that has been waiting for seven thousand years beyond the Helium Sea has returned to wreak their vengeance.  For Finn and his human allies, who have ended up at the centre of this conflict either through circumstance or manipulation, this is an unprecedented opportunity. If they can band together, they may be able to outwit the Celestials and finally earn their fellow humans a place of independence and power in the Crown Dominion.  To achieve this, they must first locate and master ancient artefacts of immense power that could give them a much-needed edge in the conflict ahead.  And all while ducking the forces that are determined to knock them off the board for good…  This book's rlease ties in with an SF action-adventure RPG coming soon from Archetype Entertainment.

The End of Everything by M. John Harrison, Serpent's Tail, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-800-81294- 9.
A crafted, funny and surprising post-apocalyptic adventure.  The world seems to be coming to an end. Government barely functions, the seas are full of new creatures, Europe has been mislaid: yet the exact cause of the catastrophe remains obscure. Is it an alien invasion? An ecological collapse? Or an unprompted change in the nature of reality?  Phillip Tennent makes a living selling exotic life-forms washed up from the Channel – until he lands a creature whose shape-shifting properties threaten to destabilise everything he thinks he knows. M. John Harrison, acknowledged master of science fiction, unsettles and entertains in this slyly satirical adventure into the limits of human knowledge and mastery.

Star Wars: The Acolyte – Wayseeker by Justina Ireland, Penguin, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-94831-6.
Vernestra Rwoh has spent over a decade exploring the Outer Rim as a Wayseeker, answering to no other authority but the Force itself. But after Jedi Master Indara arrives to ask for Vernestra’s aid in person, bringing her back to Coruscant, Vernestra finds herself pulled back into Coruscant’s complicated world of Republic politics and underworld crime.  As the two delve further into their investigation, and the lines between Jedi and Republic business blur, Vernestra must reconsider what it means to serve for Light and Life.

Godfall by Van Jensen, Transworld, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-857-50808-9.
A massive asteroid hurtles toward Earth and humanity is braced for annihilation - but the end doesn't come...  Because it's not an asteroid... it's a three-mile-tall alien figure that comes to Earth outside Little Springs, Nebraska. Dubbed 'the giant', its body apparently pierced by a blade, its arrival transforms this quiet red-state farm town into a top-secret government research site and major metropolitan area, flooded with soldiers, scientists, government agents, bureaucrats, spies, criminals, conspiracy theorists... and a killer.  As the sheriff of Little Springs, David Blunt thought he'd be keeping the peace among the same people he'd known all his life, not breaking up chanting crowds of conspiracy theorists, busting drugs gangs, dealing with doomsday cults, struggling to control town hall meetings about immigrants, and invaders and the construction of a mosque. Or trying to catch a cunning and seemingly untraceable killer.  As the brutal, bizarre murders strike ever closer to home, Blunt - increasingly troubled by strange, unsettling dreams of a cosmos in chaos - throws himself into the hunt for a killer who seems somehow connected to the Giant.  With bodies piling up and tensions in Little Springs mounting, he realises that in order to find the answers he needs, he must first reconcile his traditional sense of things with the town, and the world, he now lives in - before it's too late.

The Library of Traumatic Memory by Neil Jordan, Head of Zeus – Ad Astra, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-92329-8.
In the late nineteenth century, Montagu Cartwright embarks on a new architectural project: building the Huxley Mansion on the edge of the peninsula.  In present day, Christian Cartwright works as a librarian at the Huxley Institute, a successful but mysterious organisation at the cutting-edge of medical and scientific advancements. There is the Library of Traumatic Memory, which seeks to relieve patients from their most painful memories; the Clairvoyant Program, which explores the world of dreams and their possible connection to reality; and the Forever Wing, which pushes the boundaries of human mortality.  But when one of the Institute’s devices allows Christian to communicate with his recently deceased lover, Isolde, the secrets of the Institute begin to unravel and Christian must confront the true and terrible dangers that lay ahead.

Doctor Who: Stormcage – A River Song Adventure by Alex Kingston, BBC Books, £25, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-785-94975-3.
Alex Kingston has always played River Song. Now, in this immersive, multi-strand adventure she invites YOU to become the beloved character yourself!  Professor River Song, imprisoned in the Stormcage Containment Facility, welcomes the excitement of aliens storming her prison. They’re here to spring a creature wanted for terrible crimes. Their assault rips through reality to create the ultimate escape route: a Fate Nexus. A gateway to multiple exit points in time, space and beyond.  In this book YOU are River, tasked with stopping the criminals and saving reality. Only YOU can choose the path through these pages. You'll steer River through past, present and future on all kinds of audacious adventures. You’ll meet old enemies, familiar friends and, of course, the Doctor. Will you hunt down a happy ending or find disaster and death? The chances are yours to take!

We Burned So Bright by T. J. Klune, Tor, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-00942-8.
Husbands Don and Rodney have lived a good, long life. Together, they’ve experienced the highest highs of love and family, and lows so low that they felt like the end of the world. Now, the world is ending for real. A wandering black hole is coming for Earth, and in a month, everything and everyone they’ve ever known will be gone.  Suddenly, after forty years together, Don and Rodney are out of time. They’re in a race against the clock to make it from Maine to Washington State to take care of some unfinished business before it’s all over.  On the road, they meet those who refuse to believe death is coming and those who rush to meet it. But there are also people living their final days as best they know how – impromptu weddings, bright burning bonfires, shared meals, new friends.  And as the black hole draws near, among ball lightning and under a cracked Moon in a kaleidoscope sky, Don and Rodney will look back on their lives and ask if their best was good enough.

Radiant Star by Ann Leckie, Orbit, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-51795-7.
A standalone Imperial Radch novel.  The Temporal Location of the Radiant Star has always been a source of both conflict and hope for the people of Ooioiaa. However, the imperial Radch see it only as an inconvenience, an antiquated religious site soon to be absorbed into their own, superior culture. But local politics is complicated, and the Radch have made one last concession: one last man will be allowed to join the mummified bodies in the temporal location to become a ‘living saint’.  But this one decision will ripple out to affect every part of the city. Amidst a slowly worsening food shortage, riots and a communication blackout from the rest of the Radch Empire, a religious savant will entertain visions of his own sainthood, a socialite will discover zer comfortable life upended and a young man sold into servitude will find unlikely escape.

The Last Contract of Isako by Fonda Lee, Orbit, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52671-3.
Space opera.  Isako is a legendary swordswoman, but every legend has to come to an end. When her long-time client unexpectedly retires, she plans to follow – to walk out into the frozen wasteland of their planet with her head held high and her family enriched by her legacy. But when a competitor offers her a final mission, it’s one she can’t refuse. Soon, she’s thrust deep into a world of corporate espionage, duty-bound duels, and shadowy secrets. What she uncovers will change humanity’s existence in the stars forever.

Loss Protocol by Paul McAuley, Gollancz, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-399-63556-1.
Across a country ravaged by climate change, a man must hunt for the truth about a murderous environmental cult.  Eight years after the downfall of his sister’s cult, Marc Winters has found refuge as the wildlife ranger of a small, unremarkable island.  But when the counterterrorism police come calling, everything he thought he knew about his sister’s fate is turned upside down. The cult lives on, believing the world could be healed by collective dreams fuelled by psychotropic mushrooms – and they believe Winters possesses information crucial to their success.  Blending noir-inflected conspiracies and double-crosses, this chimerical story keeps its secrets until the last page.

Eradication by Jonathan Miles, Riverrun, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-44903-7.
Reeling from tragedy, a former jazz musician-turned school teacher named Adi answers a job listing advertising a chance to save the world. The assignment: to spend five weeks alone on the tiny, isolated Pacific Island of Santa Flora and reckon with its invasive population of goats that’s sent the ecological balance severely out of whack, and in doing so preserve the countless bird and plant species from certain extinction.  What follows, however, is anything but balanced. The threats to the once-Edenic island, Adi soon learns, aren’t exactly what his employers said they were – and, complicating things further, he discovers he’s not alone on the island. Fearful for his own life, and for the fate of the island’s, Adi spends his sundrenched days rooting out the true threat to Santa Flora, and, by extension, to the world it occupies – and the desperate steps he must take to eradicate it.

Marvel: Black Panther – The Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda by Suyi Davies Okungbowa, Penguin, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-94652-7.
The Black Panther answers the call of rebellion in this prose adaptation of Ta-Nehisi Coates’s graphic novel, The Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda.  Lost amongst unfamiliar stars, a man finds himself trapped in an imperial mining camp – one of the countless Nameless violated by the Empire. He knows not how he got there, who he is, or even his name. Quickly, the man proves his worth with an unparalleled skill for battle, and as his reputation amongst the rebels spreads, whispers of hope begin to swirl.  Could this be the true T’Challa of old, the Avenger? The one Who Puts the Knife Where it Belongs? As all eyes turn to him, he must decide if he will embrace a future of responsibility as their saviour or pursue the mystery of his true past.

Mars One by Charlotte Robinson, Transworld, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-857-50734-1.
One small step. One fatal mistake.  On the barren plains of the Kazakh Steppe, Alyssa Wright stands on the brink of the most ambitious space flight in history: a one-way mission to Mars. But when disaster strikes, she begins to uncover a conspiracy that threatens her life - and the lives of everyone on board.  In Hong Kong, a coder vanishes from his home, leaving nothing behind but a cryptic warning and his cat. Pursued by violent forces, his sister finds herself on the run, in possession of the one thing capable of saving him.  Amidst a dark vacuum of nothingness, as the Argo spaceship hurtles toward Mars, the crew realise that someone is sabotaging the mission from the inside. Every second brings them closer to catastrophe, and time is running out.  Across Earth and space, three stories collide in a breathless thriller that asks: what is the price of progress, and who must pay it?

The Republic of Memory by Mahmud El Sayed, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62634-7.
The Safina is a city ship, two centuries into its voyage towards a new habitable world. Its crew maintain the ship, generation after generation, while protecting their Earthling ‘ancestors’ who are kept alive in cryostasis.  But a lot can change in two centuries, and people are starting to ask questions. Why should the crew toil for ancestors none of them remember?  The system is only secure so long as those in power maintain the obedience of those beneath them.  And the crew has had enough.

Star Wars: Trials of the Jedi – High Republic by Charles Soule, Penguin, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-95317-4.
The Force is everything. A single life connected to all life. All things connected to all other things. This is what the Jedi believe, and this is why they fight. For life… and the light.

The Last Man and The Journal of Sorrow by Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley, Oxford University Press, £10.99 / US$13.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-198-89279-3.
Mary Shelley’s The Last Man is a novel set in the aftermath of climate disaster and a war between Greece and Turkey in the late twenty-first century. Shelley’s ‘Journal of Sorrow’ was written after the death of her husband and provides the personal background to the novel.

Anti-State by Allen Stroud, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$34.95 / US$26.95, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-805-52029-0.
2121 AD. Three years after the first Mars conflict and the colony is still struggling to recover. Corporations fight to hold on to their investments. Old secrets resurface and new faces appear. Magnus Sirocco should never have been allowed to come here. He is a vigilante turned revolutionary who has been given a cause. He doesn’t lose. Ever. Peter Iskander leads a new religious mission to deliver the promised land to their people. And after being investigated, exonerated and promoted, Commodore Ellisa Shann returns, but when a ship is stolen, she is drawn into another deadly duel.

Beyond and Within: Creative Futures (2025) edited by Allen Stroud, Flame Tree Press, £16.99 / Can$34.99 / US$26.99, hrdbk, 416pp, ISBN 978-1-835-62647-4.
A collection of new short stories that draw inspiration from the Creative Futures Research Project, a partnership between Coventry University, a group of science fiction writers and the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory. The stories imagine future crises that we may have to resolve and the ramifications of our choices on subsequent generations. There are some good authors in the mix here: Tchaikovsky and Powell.

Beneath by Ariel Sullivan, Tor, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-07230-9.
Humanity risked everything to rebuild after a devastating war…  Twenty-three-year-old Sasha Cadell knows time is running out in the underground city, filled with survivors of the nuclear fallout six years ago. She works in tunnel expansion, trying to escape the memories of those she lost. Her bleak existence is upended when Tristian Hayes, a stunningly handsome, frustratingly determined commander of the Force, recruits her to join him. With his elite team of fighters, they are to embark on a secret mission to the surface.  Sasha is thrust into a brutal training with stakes far beyond mere survival. The fate of remaining humankind depends on their success – or failure. As she confronts her own demons, Sasha finds both allies and foes in the training program, as well as a sizzling attraction between her and Tristian that threatens the walls she's built around her heart.  But under the surface, secrets and deception run as rampant as illnesses. And not everyone will survive the rise of a power more terrifying than anything they’ve ever known.

Children of Strife by Adrian Tchaikovsky, Tor, £25, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-05778-8.
The far-future. After Earth fell, ark ships had hunted for a new home. They sought lost worlds terraformed in Earth’s forgotten past. A ship crewed by maverick humans, spiders and a spectacularly punchy mantis shrimp captain is about to rediscover one such world, and an ark.  Then human crewmate Alis wakes to discover that she, her captain and the ship’s intelligence are the only ones left on their ship. But what happened to those who left to explore the ark… and the world below?

Green City Wars by Adrian Tchaikovsky, Tor, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-04572-3.
In a city of sunshine and secrets, the shadows belong to the animals. One genetically-engineered raccoon races to expose a deadly conspiracy – before it tears his whole world apart.  In a solar-powered future, humans live in luxury, served by unseen Little Helpers – artificially enhanced animals who maintain their perfect green cities. The animals’ golden rule: ‘Do Not Bother the Humans.’ Yet beneath this tranquil facade, a complex underworld of animal politics, crime and conflict thrives.  Enter Skotch, a freelance raccoon investigator. His biggest problem was a lack of work. Now his work may get him killed.  And his latest case? Finding a fugitive mouse scientist. But powerful forces are also after the mouse, and they're willing to kill for his secrets. Can Skotch navigate this treacherous web, outsmart rat gangsters, beat a deadly weasel assassin and keep his pelt intact? More importantly, can he find his quarry before the elusive rodent breaks Rule One in the most apocalyptic way – and shatters their fragile world.

Absolution by Jeff Vandermeer, Harper Collins, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-008-72599-0.
Ten years after Annihilation, Jeff VanderMeer returns with the surprise fourth volume in the acclaimed Southern Reach trilogy. This instalment revisits the enigmatic Area X, which captivated readers and critics alike, selling over a million copies and spawning a cult classic film. VanderMeer delves deeper into the mysteries left unresolved, exploring the origins of Area X and the first mission to the Forgotten Coast.  Structured in three parts, Absolution offers long awaited answers while posing new questions, delivering a brilliant and haunting exploration of this groundbreaking speculative fiction series.

The Obake Code by Makana Yamamoto, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61685-0.
Billed by the publisher as Ocean’s 8 meets Blade Runner.  It’s been three years since the Atlas heist.  Malia, aka the Obake, the greatest hacker of all time, was set for life – until her new hobby of rigging underground fights lands her in trouble with one of the most dangerous gangs on Kepler Space Station.  To save her own skin, she agrees to do the gang’s bidding – but Malia soon realises the work is dirty and there are darker things lurking in the shadows.  Things tied to Malia’s past.  Things that could decide her future.

 

Forthcoming Fantasy Books

 

Quiet Spells by Isa Agajanian, Tor, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-05003-1.
Ghosts passed through the cottage sitting on the peak of Townsend Hill like passengers in a train station. Some, Teddy Ingram knew, stayed longer than others.  More than half a year has passed since the disappearance of Gemma Eakley, and Teddy Ingram still has no clue as to whether she is alive, dead or something worse. With Gemma’s young daughter left in his care, Teddy haunts the rural haven of Townsend like one of its many spirits.  But then Aurelia – his beloved ex-rival – returns with the news that her own mother is dead – and a ghost forms from the pages of her farewell to give the would-be lovers a message: They won’t let me rest…  One coven’s efforts to reverse the looming extinction of witches involves resurrecting the dead. Her mother’s old coven wants to know what secrets she took with her to the funeral pyre; did she have the key to fixing their botched attempts at necromancy?

A Granite Silence by Nina Allan, Quercus, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-43560-3.
A blend of speculative fiction and detective story, A Granite Silence reconstructs a notorious child murder in Aberdeen in 1934. Full of echoes, allusions and eerie diversions, A Granite Silence is an investigation into a notorious true crime case, but also a stylish, imaginative inquiry into who gets to tell a story, how it is told, and why.

Weavingshaw by Heba Al-Wasity, Transworld, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-857-50701-3.
'Leena didn't believe in monsters until she saw Weavingshaw.' The Saint of Silence trades coins for every sordid divulgence uttered to him. The darker the secret, the higher the price. Leena has a secret, one that has haunted her since she was seventeen – she can see the dead. When her brother falls ill, she knows what she must do: seek the Saint.  But Leena's secret is more valuable to him that she could have imagined. To save her brother, she must make a deal with him to find the ghost he's searching for.  All paths lead to Weavingshaw, a cursed estate on the moors.  As Leena grows closer to the Saint, and is plunged into his world of danger, deceit and desire, she learns that he is hiding his own secrets – ones that have the power to destroy them all.

Japanese Gothic by Gemma Amor, Hodder and Stoughton, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
2025  Lee can't remember exactly where he hid the body, but he can remember the blood. Hiding out at his father's centuries-old home in Japan, Lee knows something is wrong with him, and he knows it has something to do with his mother's disappearance almost a decade ago.  1877  A female samurai, Sen, stalks the borders of her home to protect her family from slaughter after the abolition of the samurai class. She's not sure how they'll ever survive, not without her father, who has returned from war with a different soul behind his eyes.  When Lee and Sen find one another through a door between their worlds, they're both looking for answers.  But what they find in the creaking old house they share is beyond what either of them could imagine...

We Who Have No Gods by Liza Anderson, Transworld, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-857-50708-2.
Vic Wood’s ordinary life crumbles when her younger brother is accepted into the Acheron Order, a secret society of witches tasked with keeping the world of the dead at bay. While Henry inherited their absent mother’s magical abilities, Vic did not. So she is stunned when the Order’s mysterious leader invites her to join the other initiates at Avalon Castle, to prove his controversial hypothesis – that magic can be taught.  But outsiders aren’t welcome at Avalon, and Vic has to fight for the chance to stay. Scouring archives and libraries for anything she can use to her advantage, Vic uncovers a dangerous truth: the Order is on the brink of war, and her own mother might have started it.  And then there is Xan, the Order’s imposing, ruthless, frustrating head Sentinel. Xan makes no secret that he wants Vic gone. But even the cavernous castle can feel cramped and claustrophobic amidst their electric connection…  As simmering tension gives way to violence, Vic must choose whether to leave the preternatural behind, and risk losing her family, or stay, and remain powerless in a world where power is everything.

This Kingdom Will Not Kill Me by Ilona Andrews, Tor, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-08937-6.
Transported to the ruthless fantasy world from her beloved but unfinished book series, Maggie must find a way to survive – as a great war looms ahead. Spellbinding epic fantasy from bestselling author Ilona Andrews.  Set in a city peopled with ruffians, spies, malcontents and murderers, experience out-of-this world adventure and dangerous politics as Maggie tries to survive waking up in her favourite fictional world.  When Maggie wakes up cold, filthy and naked in a gutter, it doesn’t take her long to recognise Kair Toren. It’s a city she knows intimately from the pages of a famously unfinished dark fantasy series – one she’s been obsessively reading and rereading, while waiting years for the final novel.  Her only tools for navigating this gritty world of rival warlords, magic and mayhem? Her encyclopaedic knowledge of the plot, the setting and the characters’ ambitions and fates. But while she quickly discovers she cannot be killed (though many will try!), the same cannot be said for the living, breathing characters she’s coming to love.

Beyond and Within – Sauúti Terrors Short Stories edited by Eugen Bacon & Stephen Embleton, Flame Tree Press, £16.99 / Can$34.99 / US$26.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-835-62640-5.
A powerful and haunting anthology of short stories from the groundbreaking Sauútiverse. Sauúti Terrors tells of the doomed, the damned, the shunned, the cunning, the destroyers, the noxious, and more…

Death’s Daughter by S. A. Barnes, Headline, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-43073-4.
After a tragic and terrifying incident when she was fourteen, Jocasta vowed to hide what she was capable of and never take a life again. Instead, she’s carved out a normal life for herself - well, as normal as she can get with a name like Jocasta, and being the one and only child of Death himself.  In her fourth year at Beecher University, a rare magical dead zone not far from Salem, Jo keeps her fatal magic at bay with sips of people’s depression, anguish, and bitterness - all tiny deaths on their own. But Jo is lonely. She feels guilty about using her friends to feed, especially when she’s feeding on a certain friend’s frequent disappointments.  And then there’s Carter, the smart and sexy - and very human - guy she was (is) half in love with. Whatever it is between them keeps flaring up and turning physical despite their efforts to just be friends. In short, it’s messy, but safe.  Or it was. When Devon, a fellow descendent of an Old One, shows up, things get a lot more complicated. He swiftly targets a friend of hers, and, when Jo intervenes, he seems…. amused?  Death has just announced Jo as his successor, and various challengers are about to come out of the woodwork - and Devon is actually here to form an alliance.  When one of Jo’s friends is killed under suspicious circumstances, it’s clearly the first strike of many from those who aren’t happy with her new inheritance. Now Jo must clear her name with the Beecher city police, while also trying to battle every grudge, every desire for allegiance, and every pissing contest levelled at Death by any descendants wanting to prove themselves. Her safe bubble is about to burst - but Jo will do anything to claim what’s rightfully hers. Even if it means enlisting Devon’s help.

Hesket: A Norfolk Haunting by Sara Bayat, Corsair, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-472-16003-4.
This merges psychological realism and rural terror.  Unsettling things are happening in rural Norfolk.  At first glance, Hesket is a blink-and-you-miss-it village, a seemingly unremarkable place that belies its horrifying history. There are tales of witch trials and death, of a curse that lies dormant in the landscape where the women condemned as witches are buried, and a great flood that long ago washed Old Hesket away.  In present-day Hesket, a new development is planned for this woodland. Following various different voices in which the ordinary and the peculiar converge, Hesket: A Norfolk Haunting chronicles a quiet community of hard-working people, each contending with their own losses amidst daily life. To their horror, the sacred grounds of their beloved old woods are earmarked for development. As the work commences, despite village protests, strange and unexplained events begin to occur and the lives of the villagers start to disintegrate.  While each of the eight characters has their own story to tell, beautifully and heartrendingly encapsulated within individual chapters, the narrative connects them in a broader tale of jealousy, love, bereavement and joy from beginning to end.

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum, Flame Tree Press, £9.99 / Can$16.99 / US$12.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-835-62775-4.
Published in 1900, the novel depicts the young farm girl Dorothy and her pet dog Toto, who are swept away to the Land of Oz in a cyclone and meet a whole host of characters on their journey to the Emerald City. In addition to The Wonderful Wizard of Oz (the first in the Oz series), this edition also includes the novels The Scarecrow of Oz and The Tin Woodman of Oz, centred around two of the original novel’s beloved characters.

The Faithful Dark by Cate Baumer, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
This is the city of miracles, but not everything miraculous is good.  In a holy walled city, where sin and sanctity are revealed through touch, Csilla - a girl born without a soul – is worth little to the Church that raised her. But when a series of murders corrodes the faithful magic that keep the city safe, the Church elders see a use for her flaw: she can assassinate their prime suspect, a heretic with divine heritage, without risking the stain of sin.  The heretic, however, makes Csilla a counteroffer: clear his name by helping him catch the real killer, and he'll use his angelic gifts to grant her very own soul. Meanwhile, ruthless Ilan, desperate to earn back his position as Church Inquisitor, sees the case as his chance at redemption: he'll bring in the murderer - or, failing that, Csilla and the heretic - and regain his title.  But as the death toll rises, and their hunt pits them against the all-powerful and callous Faith, Csilla finds herself torn. Will her salvation come at the cost of everything she believes in?

Aicha by Soraya Bouazzaoui, Orbit, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52548-8.
Temptress, monster, warrior: Aicha tells the tale of Morocco’s warrior goddess, her strange magic, vicious rebellions and fearless love affair.  The Portuguese flag has been planted across Morocco, its empire ruling with an iron fist. But eventually, all empires must fall.  Aicha, the daughter of a Moroccan freedom fighter, was born for battle. She has witnessed the death of her people, their starvation and torture at the hands of the occupiers, and it has awakened an anger within her. An anger that burns hot and bright, and speaks to Aicha’s soul.  Only Aicha’s secret lover Rachid, a rebellion leader, knows how to soothe her. But as the fight for Morocco's freedom reaches it violent climax, the creature that simmers beneath Aicha’s skin begs to be unleashed. It hungers for the screams of those who have caused her pain, and it will not be ignored.

A God of Countless Guises by Bradley P. Beaulieu, Head of Zeus – Ad Astra, £25, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-803-28511-5.
In the wake of the great battle at Ancris, the capital lies in ruins – and Faedryn, the trickster god, is closer than ever to breaking free.  While Lorelei races to stop Faedryn before it’s too late, Rylan is too entangled in his own problems to help. The artefact he stole, the one Faedryn needs to break free, is no longer a secret. Now everyone in the empire, from the dragon legions to the ruthless Red Knives, are hunting him. But Rylan soon learns there’s something worse than being caught – losing the shard altogether.  As Lorelei and Rylan struggle to undo the damage he caused, their quest uncovers a chilling truth – that Faedryn’s power comes from a twisted contest devised by the elder gods. And even if they keep him imprisoned, the game may very well begin again.

Witch Season by Julia Bianco, Headline, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-42459-7.
Katherine Barnes was an unsettled witch - a witch born to non-magical parents and saddled with a power she couldn’t explain, let alone control.  Following a tragic accident that sent her running away from home at sixteen, the only reason Katherine survived was Sylvia Page, the leader of Los Angeles’ Aestas Coven and a former unsettled witch herself, who scooped Katherine up and taught her how to harness the storm inside. Together, over the past thirteen years, Katherine and Sylvia turned Aestas into a halfway house for unsettled witches, creating the home neither of them got to have.  Enter Silas Khatri, the heir to the most influential coven in the country who has a mandate from his parents to bring the rogue Aestas Coven to heel.  Desperate to muscle Silas out of her territory, Sylvia makes an impulsive decision that gives her untold power - but at the cost of an unsettled teenager’s life. Unaware of her mentor’s betrayal, Katherine launches an investigation into the young witch’s death.  As she unravels secrets that go back further than she ever knew, Katherine finds an unlikely ally in the man she thought she hated and an unexpected enemy in the woman who saved her future. With Silas’ real motives and the depths of Sylvia’s treachery all coming to light, Katherine has to decide what’s more important - the family she’s worked so hard to build, or the truth.

The Haunting of a Bronte by Amelia Blackwell, Macmillan, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-05414-5.
Georgiana is transported forty years into her future, to the eerie confines of an early Victorian home. The year is 1843 and a foreboding manor house sets the stage,,,

The Cursed Queen's Daughter by Elly Blake, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Fearless Thea has never known life outside of war. As the favourite daughter of the Sylvan King, she's a relentless fighter who longs to lead his army as First Huntsman, ignoring the pretty clothes and fanciful notions others enjoy. But when a mysterious dress full of dark magic appears on her hearth one evening, Thea doesn't know how to fight an enemy she can't see or touch. Still, her curiosity builds as a new gown appears each night-until she gives in to temptation and is whisked to a forgotten land of shadows.  The prince of the shadow realm is a handsome host, and while Thea does all she can to resist his charms, it's clear he knows something about the long-ago disappearance of Thea's mother. All he asks in return is for Thea to dance with him, their dangerous attraction growing each time she returns for more information…  This is the second book in a spellbinding series about the daughters of the powerful forest king, with simmering romance and plot twists that will leave readers desperate to enter the Thirstwood themselves.

The Wings That Bind by Briar Boleyn, Harper Collins, £13.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-008-79234-3.
A second dragon has awoken – her heart tainted and her power commandeered by two ruthless highbloods whose cruelty knows no bounds.  My dearest friend teetered on the brink of death. A dragon saved her, but now she’s tied to him in a way I can scarcely understand. What will this new bond do to the woman I’ve come to love as a sister?  With Bloodwing Academy in turmoil and a new headmaster no one saw coming, only one thing is certain: This is going to be one hell of a term.

Good Spirits by B. K. Borison, Harper Collins, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-008-76043-4.
Nolan Callahan intends to spend this holiday season exactly like every other: haunting the terrible people of Annapolis in his aimless existence as the Ghost of Christmas Past.  But when Nolan is assigned Harriet, the sweeter-than-candycanes antique shop owner, for his holiday haunting, neither of them has any idea why. To escape one another, Harriet and Nolan must unravel the threads that bind them together – all by Christmas Eve.

Butter Cookies and Demon Claws by Peter V. Brett, Harper Collins, £12.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-008-79037-0.
Peace in Tibbet’s Brook is shattered when local businessman Rusco Hog is found dead on the Tanner farm, his injuries suggesting a demon attack. However, Town Speaker Selia Barren suspects foul play; Rusco’s wealth made him many enemies, and everyone seems to have a motive. Determined to uncover the truth, Selia trades her delicious butter cookies for secrets, which prove too tempting to resist.

The Reaper by Jackson P. Brown, Penguin, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-94391-5.
A dark, urban fantasy, set in the heart of a hidden world beneath the streets of London – billed by the publisher as perfect for fans of Legendborn and Ben Aaronovitch.

Myths, Gods & Immortals – The Valkyries introduction by Nancy Marie Brown & Jóhanna Katrín Frioriksdóttir Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$40 / US$30, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-835-62790-7.
The Valkyries – fierce warrior goddesses who guide souls to Valhalla – embody fight, fate and glory. From famous figures like Brunhild and Skuld to those in the shadows, this collection explores classic stories and imagines new paths. With fresh tales from submissions and an insightful introduction, it offers new perspectives on these iconic beings.

Incarnate by Ramsey Campbell, Flame Tree Press, £12.95 / Can$21.95 / US$16.95, pbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58770-0.
A new edition of this classic exploration of malevolent dreams and monstrous forces, from the master of horror. Five people take part in a study of precognitive dreaming, but the future they all dream of is a nightmare. Eleven years later, the dream creature they released creeps into all their lives in shapes they don’t realise are dreams. If it brings the five together again, far worse will be loosed on the world. Can Molly Wolfe, one of the dreamers, track down everyone involved in time to stop it, or is her search doomed to help it achieve its inhuman aim? Is she too unaware of the way the dream creature has insinuated itself into her life?

Paris Celestial by A. Y. Chao, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
All aboard the Immortal Express - Lady Jing is off to Paris where she will encounter romance, danger and vampires…  Now a Minister of Hell, Lady Jing is mind-numbingly bored. All she wants is plain talk and time with her beau Tony Lee, who has been distracted with mortal matters of late (impending war is such a drag).  But then a visiting Celtic deity, turns up boneless and drained of yin qi. The only way to help him is to return him to his pantheon's healer, in residence in Paris. Ready for a new adventure, Jing immediately volunteers for the task.  Accompanied by Tony Lee, the group settle into the Immortal Express for what should be a run-of-the mill journey until the train is hijacked by the Vampire Republic, who are seeking hostages in their bid to demand recognition by the international pantheons. Jing fears the worst, but when she unwittingly reveals her heritage, the vampires embrace her as one of their own . . . if she abandons her friends.  Caught in an impossible situation, can Jing use her wit and spark to save them all?

The Swan's Daughter by Roshani Chokshi, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Prince Arris knows that marriage means murder. After poorly wording a wish to a sea witch, all one needs to rule the Isle of Malys is the heart and hand in marriage of the kingdom's heir. Thus, Arris expects that the day of his marriage will be the one of his murdering. His only chance at a long life is finding true and lasting love.  When Arris's parents announce a tournament of brides to compete for the throne, a slew of eligible, lovely and (possibly murderous) bachelorettes make their way to Rathe Castle. But Arris cannot tell who is here out of love for him… or lust for power.  Until he meets Demelza. As a veritas swan, Demelza's song wrings out the truth. Forced into hiding, Demelza strikes a deal. Arris will provide her with safekeeping in exchange for her truth-telling song to sort through his potential brides. While Arris is used to dodging death threats and Demelza is accustomed to fighting for her voice to be heard, to survive the tournament of brides requires a different kind of bravery. And perhaps the bravest thing one can do is not merely protect one's life but find the courage to chase a life worth living.

Strange Familiars by Keshe Chow, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Gwendolynne Chan just needs to get through her final year. At Seamere College of Magical Veterinary Sciences, she spends her days using her powers to heal companion animals while her nights are spent studying for exams. As the top student in the magical familiars stream, she is on track to be awarded Dux of the entire school.  Harrisford Briggs was born into privilege. His father, the Chief Financial Officer of Magecorp, a major global distributor of magic, expects him to come top of the year. Harrisford, though, can't help but notice that his father has been acting odd. Really odd. And there are strange whisperings, too. Rumours of uncontrollable surges of excess magic, which Magecorp has been trying to cover up, as well as rampant corruption within the Magical Ministry itself.  When these magical surges begin to rock their way through London, causing chaos and explosions, Gwen and Harrisford find themselves without a reliable source of magic. To fix this, they must put aside their duelling feelings of lust and loathing, and team up to diagnose the problem. If they fail, not only is their education at stake, but also the fate of the magical world.

A Dark Forgetting by Kristen Ciccarelli, Harper Collins, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-008-78392-1.
When her grandfather goes missing, Emeline Lark is forced to venture into the woods to save him. There, Hawthorne Fell, a handsome and brooding tithe collector, brutally tries to dissuade her from searching, even as a magnetic spark ignites between them.  Undeterred, Emeline enters the court of the fabled Wood King and makes a deal: her voice for her grandfather’s freedom. Little does she know, she’s stumbled into a curse that threatens the very existence of this eerie world she’s now trapped in.

The Rebel Witch by Kristen Ciccarelli, Harper Collins, £9.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-008-65065-0.
Rune Winters is on the run from the republic who condemned her and the boy who betrayed her. An ocean away, her only ally is the unlikeliest one: Cressida Roseblood, the deposed witch queen intent on taking back what she thinks hers – the crown, the country, and Gideon Sharpe with it.  Gideon will not allow the terrors of his past to rise again, even if this means hunting down every last witch. But there is only one witch who holds the key to Cressida’s return… and Gideon’s heart. And he will stop at nothing to find her.

Our Monstrous Bodies by Emma Cleary, Harper Collins, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-008-71143-6.
After an ill-omened romance, Brooke travels to Vancouver to care for her estranged sister, Izzy. But when Brooke herself begins to exhibit strange symptoms, Izzy’s care and concern for her sister soon turn to unhinged obsession.

Tales of Heroes Gods & Monsters – Babylon & Sumer Myths & Legends by Fiona Collins & June Peters, Flame Tree Press, £10.99 / Can$19.99 / US$14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-835-62260-5.
Undiscovered until 200 years ago, the stories, myths, hymns and ancient king lists of Sumer and Babylon reveal a rich culture of city states, each with their own gods and tales of creation, floods, adventures, the heavens and the netherworld. This brand new collection offers the tales retold afresh by contemporary storytellers.

The Last Starborn Seer by Venetia Constantine, Head of Zeus – Aria, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-91445-6.
Leilani Stellarion is cursed.  The last of a ruined bloodline, she’s shunned for her volatile Starborn magic – gifted with prophetic visions, but slowly losing her grip on reality. Branded a pariah, Leilani is blamed for the Sickening, a curse that fractured the realms of Arcelia and plunged them into war. When her dying mother’s health worsens and a forced marriage threatens her future, Leilani seizes the chance to reclaim her fate. A prophecy speaks of a relic that could end the Sickening – and she’s determined to find it.  To retrieve the sceptre, she must survive the deadly climb to Astral Mountain, forge alliances with enemies, and outwit rebel forces. But darker still are her feelings for a rival envoy, which grow under the watchful eye of her betrothed.  Hunted by a vengeful spectre and haunted by her magic, Leilani must decide what she’s willing to sacrifice – before it consumes her.

Stay for a Spell by Amy Coombe, Harper Collins, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-008-75896-7.
One curse, seven princes, and a bookshop you’ll never want to leave… Princess Tanadelle of Widdenmar longs for independence but is cursed to remain in a rundown bookshop in Little Pepperidge until she finds her heart’s desire.  Excited, she hires goth teenager Sasha as her assistant, but her new life becomes complicated by the infuriatingly handsome pirate Bash, who has his own curse.

Thistlemarsh by Moorea Corrigan, Del Rey, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-94336-8.
A romantic historical fantasy set after WWI, where a young woman must make a bargain with a faerie after inheriting a crumbling and mysterious English manor. Faeries disappeared over 100 years ago, as suddenly as slipping through a doorway. It was only the very foolish, or the very determined, who held out hope for their return…  Mouse Dunne once dreamed of becoming a Faerie anthropologist, but in the devastating wake of World War I, it was time, she knew, to put aside childish dreams.  Then Mouse receives news that her uncle has left her Thistlemarsh Hall, a crumbling manor in the English countryside, once blessed by the Faerie King himself.  But if Mouse does not rehabilitate the house in one month, she will forfeit her inheritance and any hope of caring for her brother.  Until a mysterious Faerie appears with a proposition.  Mouse knows better than to trust a Faerie – especially one so insufferably handsome and arrogant – but she is out of options. Mouse must confront the ghosts of her past… or lose everything.

The Arcane Arts by S. D. Coverly, Piatkus, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-349-44877-0.
A dark academia fantasy about an ambitious graduate student at an elite magic institute and the complicated, consuming relationship she develops with her advisor as they dive into a world steeped in magic, power and obsession.  Newlyn University is an elite Vermont college where students can pursue degrees in medicine, history, technology-or the Arcane Arts. Ellsbeth Shore is determined to study Arcane Mechanicals with acclaimed professor Thaddeus Rawlins.  Against his better judgment, Rawlins decides to let Ellsbeth pursue a thesis on writ magic, the controversial and banned field of the Arcane Arts that involves controlling other people. As they undertake their clandestine research, their relationship evolves beyond the professional.  Harmless flirtation crosses the line into uncontrollable desire, which threatens to bloom into something even more troubling: love. As their project spins wildly out of control, they become entangled in a web of lust and power that could destroy them both.

Brides by Charlotte Cross, Nightfire, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-035-05927-0.
Before Dracula there were…  Brides.  'Come to me, and be mine for eternity'1884.  When Mafalda journeys to Budapest to care for her grieving aunt, her secret love, Lucy, hurries from London to comfort her, with chaperone and lady's maid in tow. But lady's maid Alice, blessed and cursed with the Sight, is tormented by terrifying visions.  When chaperone Eliza falls prey to a disturbing wasting illness, the women hope to seek the healing waters of Transylvania.  At a nobleman's invitation, they set out for Castle Dracula. In the depths of the forest, miles from civilization, their host reveals his true intentions; a monstrous ambition which will tear the women apart.  And not all of them will survive.

The Malevolent Eight by Sebastien De Castell, Quercus, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-44093-5.
Click on the title link for a standalone review.  In a desperate bid to prevent the impending clash of divine and diabolical titans and stop humanity from being conscripted into an eternal war, a band of emotionally unstable and mercenary mages step in to save the world.

You Did Nothing Wrong by C. G. Drews, St. Martin's Press, £20 / Can$41 / US$29, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-250-36999-4.
Single mother Elodie’s life has become a fairy tale. She’s met Bren, equal parts golden retriever devoted and sinfully handsome. He’s whisked her and her autistic son, Jude, to the crumbling family house he’s renovating. She has a new husband, a new house, and a new baby on the way. Everything is perfect.  Then Jude claims he can hear voices in the walls. He says their renovations are 'hurting' the house. Even Elodie can’t ignore it–something strange is going on. The question is, is it with the house, or with her son?  Then the one secret Elodie has been hiding is revealed, and no one is safe anymore.

A Harvest of Hearts by Andrea Eames, Harper Collins, £9.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-008-68720-5.
Everyone in Foss Butcher’s village knows what happens when the magic-workers come: they harvest human hearts to use in their spells.  When a sorcerer snags a piece of Foss’s heart without meaning to, she is furious.  But the sorcerer, Sylvester, is not what she expected. Petulant, idle, and new to his powers, Sylvester has no clue how to undo the heart-taking.  As Foss searches for a cure, she uncovers that there is much more to the heart-taking – and to the magic-workers themselves – than she could have ever imagined…

Sing the Night by Megan Jauregui Eccles, Piatkus, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-349-44815-2.
Billed as a retelling of The Phantom of the Opera.  Magic. Music. Madness. Murder.  For as long as Selene remembers, she's only wanted one thing: to sing the boldest, brightest magic into existence and win L'Opéra du Magician. To the winner goes the spoils of being declared King's Mage, a position her father held years ago, before he lost control of his magic and spiralled into madness, leaving Selene an orphan.  But when the competition turns cutthroat and a competitor steals Selene's song, the chance to redeem her father's legacy begins to slip through her fingers. Until, in the depths of the opera house, she discovers a mysterious and beautiful man trapped within a mirror. He offers not only the magic of music, but a darker sorcery of shadow, blood, and want. He can help Selene if she helps him in return but his forbidden magic may not be worth the cost.  As the competition continues and mages are driven to ruin competing for the King's favour, Selene must navigate betrayal, the return of childhood love, and the price of ambition.

Cursebound by Saara El-Arifi, Harper Collins, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-008-59705-4.
Yeeran, born for war, has left her lover, the fae queen, only to learn that her former partner now threatens conflict. Meanwhile, her sister Lettle is determined to break the curse binding the fae, believing a mysterious stranger holds the key. With the Fates silent, can Yeeran and Lettle uncover the secret behind the curse and unite their worlds before destruction strikes?

The Impossible Garden of Clara Thorne by Summer England, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
All gardener Clara Thorne wants is to live "happily ever after" in her beloved town of Moss, magically growing herbs and vegetables and trying to write her book. But Fate has other plans when The Goddess unexpectedly bestows her with an impossible quest. Clara has one month to travel to the cursed and abandoned town of Dwindle and grow them a garden. If she fails, she will be banished.  Only Clara's magic doesn't work outside of Moss, a fact she has kept hidden for years. Worse, the Goddess has assigned the absurdly sexy, annoyingly cheerful Hesper Altanfall to keep her safe. All leather and crossbows, Hesper is as determined to protect Clara as she is full of secrets-but Clara would rather eat thorns than accept help. She's had one too many losses, and Hesper might the one to break her beyond repair. But if Clara can find the key to opening her heart, she may just unearth the life and love she's always believed to be impossible.

Nordlys: Book 2 by Malin Falch, Inklore, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-911-72029-4.
Graphic novel.  Separated from Espen and the trolls, Sonja must forge a path through the wondrous landscape of Jotundalen with the troubled and magical Lotta. As the two new friends trek into the mountains to find Lotta’s reclusive people, Sonja will discover her own family mystery that will lead them deep into the darkest and most dangerous corners of the forest. Meanwhile, Espen, desperate to find Sonja, teams up with an unlikely new ally who may lead him to unexpected answers.

Agnes Aubert’s Mystical Cat Shelter by Heather Fawcett, Orbit, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52578-5.
All strays are welcome here.  Agnes Aubert is very fond of making lists. These lists kept her afloat when she lost her husband two years ago. And now, as the founder of a cat rescue charity, her meticulous organisation skills feel like the only thing standing between her beloved cats – His Majesty, Banshee and sweet elderly Thoreau, to name a few – and utter disaster.  But when Agnes is forced to move the charity, she soon discovers that her new shop is being used as a front; right under her feet is the lair of the decidedly disorganised – not to mention self-absorbed and infuriatingly handsome – Havelock Renard.  Havelock is everything Agnes doesn't want in her life: chaos, mischief, and a little too much adventure. But as she gets to know him, she discovers he’s more than the dark magician of legend, and that she may be ready for a little intrigue, perhaps even romance. After all, second chances aren’t just for rescue cats.

Dark Reading Matter by Jasper Fforde, Hodder and Stoughton, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
The eighth and final novel in the 'Thursday Next' series.  Will Thursday find her happy ending?  The Dark Reading Matter is a theoretical realm that suggests that the observable bookverse can only account for 20% of the calculated total readable mass. Out there somewhere, possibly, is a larger and more expansive and unseeable 'Dark Bookverse' that contains millions of deleted novels, slush-pile manuscripts, lost poems, forgotten pop culture references, stories and ideas that were still in people's minds when they died.  It seems The Goliath Corporation hope to exploit the Dark Reading Matter for profit, and Thursday Next is once again pitted against a familiar foe. As is so often with Thursday's World, a visitor named Roger Thatt who purports to be from Fourth Wall Publishing has some peculiar ideas of his own that require careful thought.

Silver Elite by Dani Francis, Penguin, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-95072-2.
Dystopian romance debut where a young woman must conceal her psychic powers as she is forced to train with the very people looking to kill her.

Honeysuckle by Bar Fridman-Tell, Bloomsbury, £22 / US$28.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-639-73673-7.
Once upon a time, on the edge between meadow and forest, there was a lonely child with only his older sister for company. In exchange for being left in peace, his sister made him a playmate – Daye, a girl woven from flowers and words. And for the first time, this boy, Rory, had a friend. Rory couldn’t be happier, until he learns that Daye is a short-lived creature. At the end of each season, she must be woven back together or fall gruesomely apart. And every time Daye falls apart might be her last. As Rory and Daye grow older and the line between friendship and romance begins to blur, Rory becomes desperate to break this cycle of bloom and decay. But the farther Rory pushes his research and experiments to lengthen Daye’s existence, the more Daye begins to wonder just how much control she really has over her own life.

Half City: Harker Academy Book 1 by Kate Golden, Arcadia, £15.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-44369-1.
Welcome to Harker Academy for Deviant Defence.  Keep your daggers sharp, and your wits even sharper. Viv Abbot is an average twenty-one-year-old girl. She just also happens to be a demon hunter.  Ever since her father’s murder, she’s been forced to hunt deviants alone, meaning everyone, including her family, sees her as an outsider…  Until the day she crosses paths with a dangerously alluring demon, Reid Graveheart. The reformed deviant tells her of a school for people just like her: Harker Academy for Deviant Defence. If she enrolls, she’ll learn to hone her craft, work with other hunters – and never be alone again.  But Viv has a deadly secret. One that not even her new friends at Harker can know about. When strange occurrences begin to plague the students, Viv will have to figure out who she can trust, and fast….  All while trying to ace her classes, not fall for a demon, and making it through her first year at Harker in one piece.  How hard could that be?

Seasons of Glass and Iron by Kate Golden, Arcadia, £15.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-44369-1.
Short story collection.  The all-new collected short stories by the Hugo-winning author of The River Has Roots and co-author of This Is How You Lose The Time War.  Full of glimpses into gleaming worlds and fairy tales with teeth, Seasons of Glass and Iron: Stories is a collection of acclaimed work from Amal El-Mohtar.  With confidence and style, El-Mohtar guides us through exquisitely told and sharply observed tales about life as it is, was, and could be. Like miscellany from other worlds, these stories are told in letters, diary entries, reference materials, folktales, and lyrical prose.  Full of Nebula, Locus, World Fantasy, and Hugo Award winning and short-listed stories, Seasons of Glass and Iron is a collection that will delight, enchant, amaze, and beg to be treasured for decades to come.

The Wicked Sea by Jordan Stephanie Gray, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Mermaid Zephyra of the Syl dreams of freedom. On the run from a dangerous captor, she's swapped her tail for legs and hidden herself on land in the merrow-loathing kingdom of Mortia. But her freedom is short-lived when she's caught and sentenced to death by the brutal warlock, Arion Stone.  Arion is as beautiful as he is cold and deadly, only interested in punishing the merrow he views as evil. He has grown as strong as any warlock might, but at great personal cost . . . which can only be remedied by the heart of the God of Death, lost to a fabled kingdom beneath the ocean's treacherous depths.  So Arion offers Zephyra a deal she can't refuse: help him find the heart, and he'll spare her life. With no other options,  Zephyra agrees, entangling their souls and forbidden desires in a magical bargain until death do they part. If Zephyra and Arion can't learn to fight together - and trust each other - there are worse things awaiting them than just death…

Of Love & Dragons – Romantic Fantasy introduction by Caren Hahn, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$40 / US$30, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-835-62781-5.
Dragons may be fierce but they are symbols of great power, and the bond between human and dragon, once forged, can never be broken. Or can it? Can romance deal a deathly trail of vows abandoned, or forgotten, and can realms beyond our time conjure tales of Dragon Lords, warrior princesses and great rivalries?  Strong-willed, independent leads navigate epic fantasy worlds and emotionally charged quests, featuring lyrical romance, and of course, majestic dragons.

The Falling Sky by David Hair, Arcadia, £18.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-42294-8.
Romara Challys and her Falcons have discovered the truth behind elobyne, the energy crystals that uphold the Triple Empire and are leading to its environmental destruction.  But alarmed by the Falcons’ discoveries, the immortal Alephi are stepping out of the shadows to unleash a centuries-old doomsday prophecy that will leave Talmont and the rest of the empire in ash and ruin…

Witchcraft for Wayward Girls by Grady Hendrix, Tor Nightfire, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-035-03089-7.
Click on the title link for a standalone review of the hardback.  A Southern Gothic, feminist horror set in a maternity home in the 1970s.  ‘I did an evil thing to be put in here, and I’m going to have to do an evil thing to get out.’  They call them wayward girls. Loose girls. Girls who grew up too fast. And they’re sent to the Wellwood House in St. Augustine, Florida, where unwed mothers are hidden by their families to have their babies in secret, give them up for adoption, and most important of all, to forget any of it ever happened.  Fifteen-year-old Fern arrives at the home in the sweltering summer of 1970, pregnant, terrified and alone. There, she meets a dozen other girls in the same predicament. Rose, a hippy who insists she’s going to keep her baby and escape to a commune. Zinnia, a budding musician who plans to marry her baby’s father. And Holly, barely fourteen, mute and pregnant by no-one- knows-who.  Every moment of their waking day is strictly controlled by adults who claim they know what’s best for them. Then Fern meets a librarian who gives her an occult book about witchcraft, and power is in the hands of the girls for the first time in their lives.  But power can destroy as easily as it creates, and it’s never given freely. There’s always a price to be paid…  and it’s usually paid in blood.

The Soul-Catchers by Naoko Higashi, Transworld, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-95901-7.
This is a translation of a Japanese classic.  What if you could come back after death to watch over your loved one, installing yourself in a treasured mug, for example, or perhaps your mother's hearing aid, a diary, or even a climbing frame, to feel the clambering limbs of a beloved younger sister?  Eleven recently deceased protagonists find themselves floating in the afterlife where a nameless ghost offers them a joyous reunion with their loved ones.  But not as you would expect.  In a world where souls linger restlessly around after death, unwilling to depart, The Soul Catchers is a comforting, witty, and surprisingly sensual take on the Japanese folk belief that objects can be inhabited by human presences. Utterly charming and feel-good, Higashi's classic is an original exploration of our eternal reluctance to let go….  The Soul-Catchers was made into a film in 2021.

Lady Tremaine by Rachel Hochhauser, Orion / St. Martin's Press, £20 / Can$41 / US$29, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-250-39634-1.
A breathtaking reimagining of Cinderella, as told through the eyes of its iconic 'evil' stepmother, revealing a propulsive love story about the lengths a mother will go to for her children.  A widow twice-over, Etheldreda is now saddled with the care of her two children, a priggish stepdaughter, and a razor-taloned peregrine falcon. Her entire life has become a ruse, just like the manor hall they live in: grand and ornate on the exterior, but crumbling, brick by brick, inside. Fierce in the face of her misfortune, Ethel clings to her family’s respectability, the lifeboat that will float her daughters straight into the secure banks of marriage.

The Odyssey by Homer, Penguin Classics, £12.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-241-73359-2.
A new translation, by the author and classicist Daniel Mendelsohn, of the ancient Greek fantasy.

Graceless Heart by Isabel Ibanez, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
A lush, atmospheric and achingly magical standalone adult fantasy romance set in Renaissance Italy.  In 15th-century Volterra, sculptress Ravenna Maffei enters a competition hosted by a secretive, immortal family who offer an invaluable boon to the victor.  Desperate to win so she can save her brother, Ravenna reveals a rare magical talent-a dangerous act in a city where magic is forbidden. Her revelation makes her a target, and she is kidnapped by the Luni family and taken to Florence, a city of breathtaking beauty and cutthroat ambition.  As alliances shift and war brews on the horizon, Ravenna must navigate the treacherous line between survival and betrayal, between love and duty. With time running out and her every move watched, the choices she makes will determine the fate of not just her own life, but the fragile balance of magic and power that could unravel Florence itself.

Fables, Folklore & Ancient Stories– Welsh Folk & Fairy Tales edited by J. K. Jackson, Flame Tree Press, £10.99 / Can$19.99 / US$14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-835-62259-9.
Wales is rich in lore and myth and the myriad stories have been shared and reimagined through generations. From the legends of ‘Pedws Ffowc and St Elian’s Well’ to the ‘Pwca of the Trwyn’, these stories are brimming with cunning folk, fae and faraway lands – enchanting readers and reflecting the rich cultural heritage of Wales.

A Curse Carved in Bone by Danielle L. Jensen, Penguin, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-94717-3.
Norse-inspired fantasy.

Fateless by Julie Kagawa, Harper Collins, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-008-73747-4.
Seventeen-year-old Sparrow, an orphan raised by the Thieves Guild, is determined to prove her worth. However, the guild’s connection to the sinister Circle and their plans to resurrect the godlike Deathless Kings thrust her into peril. Betrayed and on the run, Sparrow must ally with Raithe, an alluring assassin sent to kill her.  Together, they embark on a harrowing journey across the Dust Sea, where Sparrow discovers her fate – and that of the world – hangs in the balance.

Beyond and Within – Witchcraft Short Stories edited by Paul Kane & Marie O’Regan, Flame Tree Press, £16.99 / Can$34.99 / US$26.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-835-62597-2.
Anthology exploring what it means to be ‘witch’: the rediscovery and reclaiming of the name, its links to nature, and mythology from around the world. The included authors are: Eugen Bacon, David Barnett, Melissa Bobe, Gabriella Buba, Mark Chadbourn, Eliza Chan, Aveline Fletcher, Helen Grant, Muriel Gray, Kay Hanifen, Lisa L. Hannett, Damien Kelly, Amanda Mason, Alison Moore, Buhlebethu Sukoluhle Mpofu, Angela Slatter and Ally Wilkes. Beyond & Within books have foiled covers and printed edges.

Faithbreaker by Hannah Kaner, Harper Collins, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-008-52160-8.
The fate of Middren hangs in the balance as gods and heroes clash in a battle for supremacy. War rages as the fire god Hseth leads a relentless army south, leaving destruction in her wake.  To survive, Elo must forge an uneasy alliance with Arren, while Inara seeks aid aboard the Silverswift, grappling with her powers and identity. Meanwhile, Kissen questions her loyalties as she searches for her family.

The Caretaker by Marcus Kliewer, Transworld, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-857-50963-5.
EXCITING OPPORTUNITY: Caretaker urgently needed. Three days of work. Competitive pay. Serious applicants ONLY.  Macy Mullins can't say why the job posting grabbed her attention-it had the pull of a fisherman's lure, barbed hook and all-vaguely ominous. But after an endless string of failed job interviews, she's not exactly in the position to be picky. She has rent to pay, groceries to buy, and a younger sister to provide for.  Besides, it's only three days' work…  Three days, cooped up in a stranger's house, surrounded by Oregon Coast wilderness.  What starts as a peculiar side gig soon becomes a waking nightmare. An incomprehensible evil may dwell on this property -and Macy Mullins might just be the only thing standing between it, and the rest of humanity.  Follow the Rites...  Follow the Rites...  Follow the Rites...

Dragon Cursed by Elise Kova, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
The moment you see a dragon is usually your last... Since the dragons emerged - along with the scourge that ravaged our lands and people - there's only one human city that remains standing: Vingard.  But the hellfire from above is nothing compared to the threat from within. For there is no worse fate than being Dragon Cursed.  Slowly and excruciatingly, you'll be transformed into a mindless beast who destroys everything - and everyone - you love. Any of us could be tainted. Any of us could be lying. Any of us could be caught and killed by the authorities.  And I'm terrified that I might be next.  There's only one other person who might suspect my secret. He's like my shadow, following me wherever I go. Part protector, part tormentor, fully annoying. Sometimes I think I am just one of the million unfathomable secrets he keeps hidden. Because Lucan definitely knows something... and if I'm Dragon Cursed, death might be the only mercy I get.

Empire of the Dawn by Jay Kristoff, Harper Collins, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-008-35054-3.
Gabriel de León has lost everything – his family, faith, and hope of obtaining the Holy Grail, Dior. Consumed by vengeance, he and his loyal brothers venture into the war-torn Augustin Empire to confront the Forever King.  Unbeknownst to Gabriel, the Grail still exists and races toward the besieged capital, hoping to end the Daysdeath. As treachery lurks in the halls of power and the king’s legions close in, Gabriel and Dior face a final battle that will determine the Empire’s fate – testing their trust in each other to the breaking point.

A Remedy For Fate by M. A. Kuzniar, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
A missing heart. A magical deal. A sprinkling of fate.  Prague, 1769. In the Magic Quarter of the jewel-box city of Prague, Thea runs Stiltskin's Apothecary. There, she brews potions to chase away nightmares and soothe heartache - and strikes bargains to change her customers' fates.  The only fate she cannot change? Her own.  Seven years ago, Thea bargained away her heart and her memories to the apothecary's owner, the cold, yet enigmatic Jasper, for reasons she cannot remember, and a reward she cannot recall.

The Devil in Silver by Victor LaValle, Transworld, £12.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-857-50995-6.
New Hyde Hospital’s psychiatric ward has a new resident. It also has a very, very old one.  Pepper is the surprised inmate of a mental institution in Queens, New York. In the darkness of his room, on his first night, a terrifying creature with the body of an old man and the head of a bison nearly kills him before being hustled away by the hospital staff. It’s no delusion: The other patients confirm that a devil roams the hallways when the sun goes down. Pepper rallies three other inmates in a plot to kill the monster that’s stalking them. But can the Devil die..?  This is being adapted for a TV series.

The Ark and the Empire by Michael Livingston, Head of Zeus – Ad Astra, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-035-91916-1.
Julius Caesar is dead, assassinated on the senate floor, and Rome has been torn in two. Octavian, Caesar’s ambitious great-nephew and adopted son, vies with Marc Antony and Cleopatra for control. As civil war rages and vast armies battle for supremacy, a secret conflict may shape the course of history. Prince Juba, adopted brother of Octavian, has embarked on a ruthless quest for the Shards of Heaven, lost treasures said to possess the very power of the gods. Juba has already attained the fabled Trident of Poseidon, which may be the staff once wielded by Moses. Now he will stop at nothing to obtain the other Shards, even if it means burning the entire world to the ground.  Caught up in these cataclysmic events are a pair of exiled Roman legionnaires, a Greek librarian of uncertain loyalties, assassins, spies, slaves... and the ten-year-old daughter of Cleopatra herself.

The Once And Future Queen by Paula Lafferty, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Billed by the publisher as Outlander-meets-Camelot.  After the sudden death of her boyfriend, Vera is content to fade into the background, washing sheets and cleaning bathrooms in a Glastonbury hotel. But when a mysterious guest reveals himself as Merlin and whisks her back to seventh-century Camelot, everything changes. He insists she's not just Vera, she's Guinevere, and only she can undo the curse draining the kingdom's magic and save Camelot from the will of a power-hungry mage.  There's just one problem: Vera remembers nothing of her past life. And with Camelot teetering on the edge of collapse, time is running out.  As Merlin works to restore her memories, Vera uncovers a tangled history of betrayal, power, and heartbreak. Why does King Arthur recoil at her presence? What truly happened the night the curse was cast? And why does every answer feel like it's tearing her in two? In a kingdom built on legend, Vera must decide who she is-before the past destroys the future.

Masquerade by L. R. Lam, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
The gifted can't hide their talents forever. But monsters await when they step into the light.  Micah's Chimera powers are growing, just as dark visions threaten to overwhelm him. Drystan is forced to take him to Dr Pozzi, but can they really trust the doctor? Especially when he gets Micah hooked on a mysterious medicine, and a close friend is revealed to be his spy?  Meanwhile, violent unrest is sweeping the country, as anti-royalist factions fight to be heard. Then three chimera are attacked-and the struggle becomes personal. An ancient sect has re-emerged to spread terror once more, and the fate of all chimaera hangs in the balance.  When a royal secret brings Micah into the heart of the conflict, he and his friends will need to risk everything to finally bring peace to Elada.

Epic Tales – Faeries & Nymphs Myths & Tales introduction by Jennifer Larson, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$40 / US$30, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-835-62780-8.
With their enchanting, natural powers and often fragile beauty, faeries and nymphs can be found in myths and tales from around the world. These captivating stories invoke their roots in nature and magic, as well as their turbulent interactions with the human world. Faeries and nymphs are both mythical beings, but they have distinct characteristics. Nymphs can be found in Greek mythology and are considered to be nature spirits. They inhabit various natural environments such as mountains, groves, springs, rivers, valleys and grottoes. Faeries, on the other hand, have a broader mythology. They appear in folklore and literature from various cultures, ranging from Chinese to Roman, Slavic to Korean. In some traditions, fairies are known as the ‘Fair Folk’, a term encompassing various magical beings with supernatural qualities.

Daughter of Crows by Mark Lawrence, Harper Collins, £13.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-008-69611-5.
In the Academy of Kindness, girls are sold to a sinister institution designed to create agents of vengeance, modelled after the fearsome Furies.  After a decade of bloodshed and brutal training, only three will emerge as avatars of retribution.  Rue, who sold herself to the Academy, has endured a lifetime of violence, but just as she finds peace, war comes knocking at her door.  With a gripping narrative of survival and revenge, this dark fantasy explores the cost of vengeance and the haunting legacy of the past.

The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe by C. S. Lewis, Harper Collins, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-008-75282-8.
75th Anniversary edition.  book two in the classic fantasy series, 'The Chronicles of Narnia'. This edition is complete with cover and interior art by the original illustrator, Pauline Baynes.  Four adventurous siblings – Peter, Susan, Edmund, and Lucy Pevensie – step through a wardrobe door and into the land of Narnia, a land frozen in eternal winter and enslaved by the power of the White Witch.  But when almost all hope is lost, the return of the Great Lion, Aslan, signals a great change… and a great sacrifice. The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe has been drawing readers of all ages into a magical land with unforgettable characters for over sixty years.

Green and Deadly Things by Jenn Lyons, Tor, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-04862-5.
Centuries ago, necromancy almost destroyed the world. That’s how history remembers it. History remembers it wrong. Mathaiik has studied all his life to join the sacred order of the Idallik Knights, charged with defending their world from the forces of necromancy. Only vestiges of that cursed magic remain – nothing like the fabled days of the Grim Lords, the undead wizards who once nearly destroyed the world. Until monsters once more begin to wake. But something about them is even stranger: whole forests coming alive and devouring anyone so foolish as to trespass, formerly peaceful animals mutating into savage carnivores… the land itself has turned upon humanity and the Knights are powerless to stop it. It’s a good thing, then, that the Grim Lords were never truly destroyed. One of their number sleeps below the Knights' very fortress. And when an army of twisted tree monsters attacks the young initiates in his charge, Math decides to do the unthinkable: he wakes her up.

The Tricky Business of Faerie Bargains by Reena McCarty, Orbit, £10.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52615-7.
Discover a world of enchanted contracts, faerie intrigue and French toast in this delightful debut packed full of wit, charm, adventure and heart, with a dash of magical bureaucracy and a sprinkling of romance.  When Poppy Hill was a child, she was stolen from her family’s Montana homestead and taken ‘Otherside’ to the land of the Fae, where she spent more than a century as a cook in the Wild King’s castle. Now back in the human world, she works for a company that brokers faerie bargains, checking for loopholes in their contracts.  But when a bargain that Poppy is negotiating goes disastrously wrong, she must return to the world she grew up in to try to rectify her mistake, facing danger, intrigue and a pesky ex-boyfriend along the way.

Folklore, Fear & The Supernatural – Irish Ghost Stories edited by Maura McHugh, Flame Tree Press, £10.99 / Can$19.99 / US$14.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-835-62773-0.
Celebrate the chill of classic Irish ghost tales in this beautiful Collector’s Edition, drawing threads from folklore, legend and ancient origins. Ghosts and spirits abound, building on the history, mythology and the folklore of the Emerald Isle. Stories include The Child That Went with the Fairies, The Canterville Ghost, The Last of Squire Ennismore, and more. A range of celebrated Irish authors from the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries offer mystical, atmospheric tales of lost souls and haunted landscapes.

The Geomagician by Jennifer Mandula, Del Rey, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-95400-5.
When a Victorian fossil hunter discovers a baby pterodactyl, she vows to protect him with the help of a fellow scholar – her former fiancé – in this enchanting and transporting historical fantasy.  Mary Anning wants to be a geomagician – a palaeontologist who uses fossils to wield magic. But since the Geomagical Society of London refuses to admit women, she’s stuck selling her fossils instead. Until an ancient dinosaur egg hatches in her hands – she knows that this find could make her career.  But when Mary contacts the Society, they demand to take possession of her discovery. And of course, their emissary is none other than Henry Stanton, the man who once broke Mary’s heart. As her conscience begins to chafe against her ambition, Mary must decide what lengths she’s willing to go to finally belong.

Kingdom of the Wicked by Kerri Maniscalco, Hodderscape, £14.99, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Two sisters. One brutal murder. A quest for vengeance that will unleash Hell itself…  Emilia and her twin sister Vittoria are streghe - witches who live secretly among humans, avoiding notice and persecution. One night, Vittoria misses dinner service at the family's renowned Sicilian restaurant. Emilia soon finds the body of her beloved twin… desecrated beyond belief. Devastated, Emilia sets out to find her sister's killer and to seek vengeance at any cost-even if it means using dark magic that's been long forbidden.  Then Emilia meets Wrath, one of the Wicked-princes of Hell she has been warned against in tales since she was a child. Wrath claims to be on Emilia's side, tasked by his master with solving the series of women's murders on the island. But when it comes to the Wicked, nothing is as it seems…

Throne of Nightmares by Kerri Maniscalco, Hodderscape, £22, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
A book of dangerous magic draws two readers into a perilous quest to find it.  A prince who prefers games of the head to those of the heart.  A librarian who is all sweet sunshine… until she burns.  A twisted tale that means they can't trust themselves - or their hearts.  As Lore and Sloth navigate the pages of her beloved novels gone wrong, she must channel her inner main character to defeat the Book of Nightmares before the wall between the gods and mortals comes crashing down, dooming them all.

Sight Unseen by Alexis Marie, Piatkus, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-349-44736-0.
Billed by the publisher as a blend ofa slow-burn romance with mystery and magical intrigue when the lives of a fatally cursed woman and a single father with a complicated past collide – just as their quaint small town becomes a powerhungry serial killer’s hunting ground.  Veda Thorne is living on borrowed time. After exhausting every magical cure for the fatal curse trapped inside her, she’s accepted her fate. But Veda’s self-imposed isolation begins to crack when she’s asked to tutor Antaris, a child whose pain calls to her own.  Hiram Ellis left his wealthy, prejudiced family years ago. Now unexpectedly thrust into single fatherhood, he returns to his hometown, determined to build a life far from the cold privilege that stifled his own childhood. The last thing he expects is to be drawn to the fiercely protective, sharp-tongued woman helping his son.  When a trail of enchanted spider lilies leads Hiram and Veda to discover their deadly tie to a prolific serial killer, they’re forced to set aside their differences to unearth long-buried secrets. But the truth is as deadly as Veda’s curse, and both come at a devastating cost. As victims mount and motives emerge, their greatest challenge is choosing to trust and love each other.

Crescent City Paperback Box Set by Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury, £35 / Can$80 / US$60, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-639-73638-6.
Bryce Quinlan had the perfect life – working hard all day and partying all Night – until a demon murdered her closest friends, leaving her bereft, wounded, and alone. When the accused is behind bars but the crimes start up again, Bryce finds herself at the heart of the investigation. She'll do whatever it takes to avenge their deaths.  Hunt Athalar is a notorious Fallen angel, now enslaved to the Archangels he once attempted to overthrow. His brutal skills and incredible strength have been set toone purpose – to assassinate his boss's enemies, no questions asked. But with a demon wreaking havoc in the city, he's offered an irresistible deal: help Bryce find the murderer, and his freedom will be within reach.  As Bryce and Hunt dig deep into Crescent City's underbelly, they're plunged into the fight of a lifetime, making them question everything they thought they knew.  With a sizzling romance at its heart and surprises at every turn, the #1 bestselling 'Crescent City' series has captivated readers everywhere with its exploration of loss, power, and love.  This collection includes:
House of Earth and Blood
House of Sky and Breath
House of Flame and Shadow

The Tainted Khan by Taran Matharu, Harper Collins, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-008-51772-4.
In the sequel to Dragon Rider, Jai dreams of freedom from the Sabine Empire alongside his dragon, Winter. As they both grow in power, Jai discovers the complexities of tribal politics among the Tainted on the Great Steppe, where he feels like a stranger. With the Sabine Empire wreaking havoc, Jai must rapidly master his magic and warrior skills to protect his loved ones and unite his people. The weight of destiny rests on his young shoulders…

The Wolf and the Crown of Blood by Elizabeth May, Bloomsbury, £22 / Can$39.99 / US$29.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-91289-6.
A princess and a war-weary god met in the ashes of a broken city, forging a pact in blood and sacrifice.  Now, centuries of fragile peace are on the brink of collapse…  Bryony Devaliant was born to die – again and again. In Vartena, royal blood is the currency of peace, with every monarch sacrificed and resurrected to appease the gods. But when rebellion stirs, the god-king sends his deadliest weapon to restore order: an immortal assassin known only as the Wolf.  Evander has perfected the art of killing over centuries—until his latest target becomes the one person he cannot destroy. When forbidden desire burns between the assassin and the sacrificial princess, their connection threatens the fragile boundary between gods and mortals. And when that boundary shatters, empires crumble. Because when gods fall in love with mortals, mortals are always the ones to break.

Every Version of You by Natalie Messier, Transworld, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-99824-3.
She’s gone back in time to win the man of her dreams, so why is she falling for her worst nightmare?  The last place Joey Vasquez wants to spend her Friday night is at this dinner party. It’s only because she misses her geriatric cat, and it definitely has nothing to do with the fact that she is in love with the host Elijah, her dashing golden-retriever best friend who also happens to be married.  She’s barely through the door when she runs into the one man she’d sworn never to see again: Alex Aquino, smug broody tech billionaire – and the disaster of a one-night stand Joey spent years trying to forget.  The night couldn’t possibly get worse – and then she dies.  Given a second chance at life, Joey returns to the year 2012.  She’s eighteen again and determined to undo some of her biggest regrets, starting with getting Elijah to love her back.  But 2012 is also the year she met Alex, and well… old habits die hard.

Silver & Blood by Jessie Mihalik, Harper Collins, £13.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-008-78224-5.
In this dark and seΧy romantasy, desperate mage Riela embarks on a mission to kill a mythical beast terrorising her village. Entering the forbidden forest, she is overwhelmed until the strikingly handsome Garrick saves her, altering her fate. Taken to his magical castle, Riela learns that Garrick is a dangerous Etheri, locked out of his kingdom for nearly a century. As their attraction grows, secrets from Riela’s past threaten their trust, revealing that her life may hold the key to Garrick’s lost power.

The Issa Valley by Czeslaw Milosz, Penguin Modern Classics, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-241-77392-5.
A welcome reprint.  Set in a vanished rural world of ghosts and devils, this is a beautiful coming-of-age novel from the Polish Nobel Laureate.  ‘Thomas was born in the village of Gine at that time of year when a ripe apple thumps to the ground during an afternoon lull.’ So a boy’s life begins in a winding river valley on the Polish-Russian border where time is measured by seasonal rhythms and ancient songs. For Thomas, the ghosts in the forest are as real as the magical water-snakes that live in the Issa; in the village he is entranced by the women with their cinched waists and the men in their long boots. But when he is shown a map, he discovers a kingdom all his own and starts to dream of leaving the valley behind.

Travel Light by Naomi Mitchison, Virago, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-349-02054-9.
A rediscovered mid-century fantasy classic, billed by the publisher as perfect for fans of Tolkien, Ursula K. Le Guin and Philip Pullman – the enchanting and subversive tale of a king’s daughter who forges her own story amongst bears and dragons.  Halla is the daughter of a king, cast out as a baby into a world of danger and enchantment. She is raised by bears, lives as a dragon, converses with Valkyries and avoids troublesome heroes.  But the time of myth is passing, and Odin All-Father offers Halla a choice: will she stay dragonish and hoard wealth and possessions, or will she travel light? Weaving folklore, fairy tale and Norse myth into a shimmering, witty and slyly subversive tapestry, Travel Light is a rediscovered gem of classic fantasy writing – now with a brand new introduction by bestselling author Samantha Shannon. Naomi Mitchison (1897–1999) was a distinguished Scottish author whose groundbreaking feminist books of historical fiction, fantasy and science fiction are as radical, free thinking and bohemian as any author writing today. At the time, her radical voice inspired such writers as Ursula K. Le Guin. She also led a fascinating life as a passionate campaigner for a range of social and political issues, such as supporting socialists in 1934’s Nazi-threatened Vienna, running a women’s seual health centre, protesting at Greenham Common in her eighties, and being adopted as adviser and mother of the Bakgatla tribe in Botswana.  She died in 1999 at the age of 101, with over seventy books to her name.

Myths, Gods & Immortals – Odysseus introduction by Silvia Montiglio, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$40 / US$30, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-835-62779-2.
Odysseus, a hero or a deceiver? An awesome new book, with fresh stories exploring identity, mythology and stereotypes. Odysseus is the craftiest and most quick-witted of the Greek heroes of myth – if not as strong as Heracles, nor as skilled as Achilles – famed for his fateful devising of the Trojan Horse and his eventful and epic journey home to Ithaca. This new Myths, Gods & Immortals collection unveils his myths, cultural legacy and bold re-imaginings. Created through open submissions and supported by an extensive introduction examining the origins of Odysseus.

The Bewitching by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Quercus, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-44174-1.
Folk horror meets dark academia in this thrilling supernatural mystery.  Graduate student Minerva is researching horror author Beatrice Tremblay. But then she discovers that the malignant force that inspired Tremblay’s most famous novel might still haunt the halls of campus… and be linked to her grandmother’s childhood encounters with a witch.

No Man’s Land by Richard Morgan, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-575-13018-0.
A standalone dark fantasy in a post-First World War Britain which has been overrun by fae.  The Great War was to be the war to end all wars – and it might have, had a greater, otherworldly foe not arisen. Overnight, as guns blazed away in France and Flanders, villages in the British countryside were swallowed by the Forest, within which lurked the Huldu – an ancient fae race who have decided that mankind’s ascendency over the world must end. Duncan Silver will stop at nothing to return the children the Huldu stole. No matter how many Huldu he may have to slaughter.

Wayward Souls by Susan J. Morris, Hodderscape, £22, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Monsters are rising in Ireland-and the only ones who can stop them are two women who might be more dangerous than the beasts they fight...  Samantha Harker and Dr. Helena Moriarty might have solved the Paris case, but that doesn't mean the Royal Society for the Study of Abnormal Phenomena trusts them. Sam's power to see into the minds of monsters is a slippery slope to corruption. Worse, Hel's uncanny habit of turning up wherever her notorious father's hand is felt has the Society questioning whether he exists at all . . . or whether it's been Hel all along.  So when Special Branch requests aid in Ireland, the heart of Professor Moriarty's hidden empire, they send another agent to monitor them: Van Helsing, who is perpetually suspicious of Sam and a bit of an arse.  Their investigation takes them from ancient ruins to the clandestine clubs of the rich and powerful, untangling the mysteries of magic, monsters, and men. But even as Sam and Hel fall deeper into each other's orbit, the secrets between them multiply.

The Witch by Marie NDiaye, MacLehose, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-44938-9.
In a small, sleepy town, a mediocre witch, in a mediocre marriage, tries to pass on her gifts to her twin daughters, who have skills far beyond her own.  Lucie comes from a long line of witches, powers passed down from mother to daughter. Her own mom was formidable in her powers, but ashamed of her magic. Perhaps as a result, Lucie’s own gift is weak: she can see into the future, sometimes, but more often, she can only see the present of some other location. Not very useful. And the worst part? All she can ever see are insignificant details – a scrap of outfit, the colour of the sky. Lucie’s own children are initiated into their family’s peculiar womanhood when they reach twelve years of age, and in a few short months, Maud and Lise are crying the curious tears of blood that denote their magical powers. Having learned, they take off quickly and fly the nest.  Literally.

The Night Prince by Lauren Palphreyman, Transworld, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-911-75110-6.
As dark forces rise, Princess Aurora is caught between two powerful alphas fighting for the throne.  Princess Aurora may have survived the Wolf King, but his bite marks her skin. In accordance with Wolf law, that makes her his property. Now, he wants her back.  To beat him and take his throne, Aurora and Callum must form a dangerous alliance with one of the most feared Wolves in the Kingdom, Blake. He is their enemy, but he has entangled his life with Aurora’s – meaning she cannot harm him without forfeiting her own life.  As she fights to break their connection, she suspects Blake is keeping secrets about a dark power in the north, and the bond between them. There is a bigger game at play than who sits on the Wolf Throne – one that threatens both the Kingdom of Wolves and the Kingdom of Men.  With enemies closing in, Aurora may be the only one who can stop an ancient evil from rising – if she can figure out who to trust.  To survive, she must decide where she – and her heart – belong.

The Legend of Lady Byeoksa by Esther Park, Wildfire, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-42430-6.
stalker. Born with the unenviable ability to see spirits, she is forced to disguise herself as a man to perform exorcisms in order to break this curse which puts those around her in danger.  One night, Bin sneaks into a lavish party at Sagokjeong, the chief state councillor’s country home. There, she bumps into Hyun Eun-ho, a loyal servant to the King sent to investigate the chief state councillor’s suspected treason and one of the most eligible bachelors of the Joseon court. Eun-ho feels an inexplicable attraction towards Bin and tries to get closer to her, while Bin, for reasons of her own, attempts to avoid him. However, they keep crossing paths, becoming increasingly entangled by the inescapable threads of fate.  Meanwhile, a darker presence is growing in power in the Underworld and the boundaries between the physical world and the one beyond continue to grow thinner. As evil forces seek to exert their influence over the court, Bin and Eunho must work together to overthrow them.  Where will their destined connection lead? Will they finally be able to break the curse?

Sister Svangerd and the Not Quite Dead by K. J. Parker, Orbit, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52092-6.
Not even the Church of the Invincible Sun is invincible – and somebody has to do its dirty work. Enter Sister Svangerd and her accompanying priest, both accomplished practitioners. Their mission is simple: to make a meddlesome princess disappear (permanently).  To get to her, they must attend the legendary Ecumenical Council, the once-in-a-century convening of the greatest spiritual minds the world has to offer. But when they arrive, they find instead a den of villainy that would make the most hardened criminal blush.  To complicate matters further, it appears that some people long considered dead might not be after all. What began as a simple murder is about to escalate into a theological debate of terrifying complexity.  K. J. Parker is a pseudonym for Tom Holt.

A Widow’s Charm by Caitlyn Paxson, Arcadia, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-44050-8.
Billed by the publisher as a rollicking cosy fantasy romance, perfect for fans of T. Kingfisher, Heather Fawcett and India Holton!  When Lady Hildegarde Croft’s husband unexpectedly drops dead, their long-held plans to turn their land over to their crofters dies with him.  Fortunately, potential salvation arrives in the form of Lord Erol Elmwood, who can raise the dead.  Hilde will do whatever it takes to convince him to help… even fall in love.

Something in the Walls by Daisy Pearce, Orbit, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52915-8.
She’s looking for the truth, but something else is staring back.  Newly trained child psychologist Mina has little experience. In a field full of experts, she’s been unable to find work, instead aimlessly spending her days stuck in the stifling heatwave sweeping across Britain. So it feels like a welcome reprieve when journalist Sam Hunter approaches her with a proposition.  Alice Webber is a thirteen-year-old girl who claims she’s being haunted by a witch. Living with her family in the remote Cornish village of Banathel, Alice’s symptoms are increasingly disturbing. Taking this job will give Mina some experience; Sam will get the scoop of a lifetime; and Alice will get better, Mina is sure of it.  But as Alice’s behaviour becomes increasingly inexplicable and intense, the dark cracks in Banathel begin to show. The village has a deep history of superstition and witchcraft. They believe there is evil in the world, and they have ways of . . . dealing with it. Mina is desperate to understand how deep their sinister traditions go – and how her own past may be the biggest threat of all.

Edgar Allan Poe – Tales of Mystery & Imagination by Edgar Allan Poe, Flame Tree Press, £9.99 / Can$16.99 / US$12.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-835-62778-5.
This beautiful collection with a new introduction compiles Edgar Allan Poe’s most terrifying and otherworldly tales. Included are some of the first modern detective stories, such as ‘The Murders in the Rue Morgue’, as well as his most famous narratives, such as ‘The Pit and the Pendulum’ and ‘The Fall of the House of Usher'.

City of Others by Jared Poon, Orbit, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52760-4.
Billed by the publisher as Rivers of London meets A Master of Djinn in this warm-hearted, action-packed urban fantasy debut full of workplace found family, queer romance and supernatural creatures straight out of Southeast Asian lore.  In the sunny city of Singapore, the government takes care of everything – even the weird stuff.  Benjamin Toh is an overworked and underpaid middle manager in a government department tasked with keeping the supernatural population of Singapore happy and out of sight.  But when an entire housing estate glitches out of existence on what was meant to be a routine checkin, Ben has to scramble to keep things under control and stop the rest of the city from following in its wake. He may not have the budget or the bandwidth, but he has the best – if highly irregular – team to help him. Together, they’ll traverse secret shadow markets, scale skyscrapers, and maybe even go to the stars, all so they can just do their goddamn job.

Epic Tales – Kalevala & Finnish Myths & Tales introduction by Tiina Porthan, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$40 / US$30, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-835-62779-2.
Ddrawn from the mythologies of the world, spanning the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and Oceania, this time focusing on the tales of Finland. This gripping collection gathers together imaginative and adventurous folktales from Finland, paired together with the national epic of poetry, the Kalevala. Considered to be lesser known in the world of mythology and folklore, these tales will show that Finnish folklore is bursting with life and wonder.

Paradox by Douglas Preston & Aletheia Preston, Head of Zeus – Ad Astra, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-92632-9.
A supernatural-themed thriller.  A holy relic brutally defaced.  A series of grisly murders. A secret that could change the world.  When a holy relic is defaced and a reclusive old prospector horribly murdered, Colorado Bureau of Investigation Agent Frankie Cash and Eagle County Sheriff Jim Colcord team up on their most enigmatic and dangerous case yet.  The murder is followed by the equally horrendous killing of a controversial scientist, tortured using medieval methods. The investigation uncovers further bizarre murders, a baffling money trail, and a fanatical secret society. But the key to everything is an alien artefact UFO researchers believe will change the world...  Meanwhile, the resurrected Neanderthals who vanished into the Colorado mountains during Cash and Colcord's last case are planning something that can only spell disaster for any nearby Homo sapiens.

The Deathly Grimm by Kathryn Purdi, Harper Collins, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-008-58842-7.
Clara and Axel return to their village, only to find the forest luring in more villagers.  Realising they’ve only treated the symptoms of the curse, they must delve into the woods once more to uncover the identity of the murderer behind it. Battling murderous woodsmen, enchanting ladies, and vengeful ghosts, the stakes are higher than ever.

The Baby Dragon Bookshop by A. T. Qureshi, Harper Collins, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-008-74296-6.
Emmy has an enemy, and his name is Luke. But when both she and Luke approach the same local investor for funding, she’s suddenly unable to avoid him.  The kookie investor insists they must compete for the cash by working at the local failing baby dragon bookshop to prove their magical business knowledge.  Determined to win the funding, Emmy dives into the task. But making a very flammable bookshop fit for baby dragons is no small feat, and it seems these rivals may need to join forces. Could Luke and Emmy’s fiery animosity spark something more between them?

Innamorata by Ava Reid, Del Rey, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-91066-7.
A visionary and atmospheric gothic fantasy about necromancy, vengeance and soul-consuming love, the first in a duology from the author of A Study in Drowning and Lady Macbeth.  Once there was an island where the dead walked the Earth, and seven noble houses ruled by the arcane secrets of necromancy. A conqueror’s blade brought them low but defiant against the new order stands the House of Teeth and its last living members.  Agnes is the true carrier of the House’s legacy. And she has her orders. She must recapture the secrets of death magic and avenge her family’s fallen honour. She must arrange the betrothal of her beloved heiress cousin Marozia to Liuprand, heir to the conqueror’s throne, for access to the forbidden library in his grotesquely grand castle.  Revenge burns in Agnes’s heart but it is Liuprand, the golden prince, who speaks to her soul. This passion is as treasonous as it is powerful, poisoning the kingdom’s roots and threatening to tear the already shattered realm in two.  For Agnes’s final order is the gravest: she must not fall in love.

The Sacred Space Between by Kalie Reid, Harper Collins, £14.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-008-71194-8.
Jude is a saint with dangerous magic – exiled by the Abbey to live out his days alone in a decaying estate on the moors – until gifted iconographer Maeve is sent to paint his icon.  Suspecting she’s a spy for her beloved Abbey, Jude makes it his mission to get rid of Maeve as soon as possible. That is, until he discovers that Maeve holds the same tainted magic as he does, and she may be the key to destroying the Abbey’s power…

Sister Wake by Dave Rudden, Hodderscape, £22, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
The first in a high fantasy trilogy, inspired by Ireland's history of English oppression. with the help of their newly arisen gods, croí is finally about to fight back against the empire of the answering - but are the gods on their side, after all?  A proud culture oppressed for centuries. An island over-run by bestial gods. And a girl with the power to raise the fallen…  For three hundred years the wild island of Croí has been subject to the Empire of the Answering. Clans have been subjugated, their language outlawed, their religion reduced to the whisper of fugitive priests. Until Croí's prayers are answered. The Gods return. Feral and majestic, they stride the land as colossi, throwing the Empire into chaos.

Isles of the Emberdark by Brandon Sanderson, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-63453-3.
Filled with dragons, magic and myth, this is a standalone novel that navigates the seas and the stars of a far-future Cosmere. Illustrated by Esther Hi’ilani Candari.

Shy Trans Banshee by Tony Santorella, Atlantic, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-805-46342-9.
Following in the pawprints of cult hit Bored Gay Werewolf, an expanding universe of chosen families and magical misdeeds.  Brian, Nik and Darby – friends practised in ennui, binge-drinking and fighting supernatural crime – are sent by Abe van Helsing to track down a missing colleague in London. There, they uncover a clairvoyancy smuggling ring in the financial district. Who’s kidnapping fortune tellers and how does a timid trans woman named Maeve seem to know everything that’s about to happen?

An Arcane Study of Stars by Sydney J. Shields, Orbit, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52256-2.
When Claudia Jolicoeur is rejected from Cygnus University, a devilish stranger named Dorian appears in her nightmares offering a bargain: he will get her into Cygnus if she learns how to free him from a prison of stars.  With a bite of her soul to seal the deal, Claudia is enrolled, taking the place of Odette, a student who mysteriously passed away.  Her arrival sparks suspicion and Cassius MacLeod – her infuriating academic rival – spreads the rumour that Claudia had a hand in Odette’s death.  Hellbent on clearing her name, Claudia makes a discovery that puts her in direct danger. The only way to protect herself: free Dorian.  By night, she studies the stars, slowly unravelling the mystery of Dorian’s prison. By day, she and Cassius wage rhetorical war as debate partners in class. What begins as a fierce rivalry devolves into something deeper, darker, and dangerously sensual. But Cassius may not be who he says he is, and soon Claudia must decide: will trusting him be the last mistake she ever makes?

Grace by A. M. Shine, Head of Zeus – Ad Astra, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-804-54798-4.
Gothic horror.  To learn the truth would you descend into hell?  Off Ireland's west coast lies a lonely, isolated island. Some say no child has been born there for decades. Others speak of strange, inexplicable deaths. No one really knows what happened but locals believe the dark times are behind them.  They are mistaken.  Grace, adopted at four years old, has never known where she came from. A mysterious phone call leads her back to the island where she was born – and where a terrible evil has been disturbed.  As the evil starts to spread, Grace finds herself dragged back into a living nightmare that threatens to engulf anyone who steps into its path.

The Book Witch by Meg Shaffer, Arcadia, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-529-44387-5.
Billed by the publisher as a The Eyre Affair meets Alice In Wonderland in this gorgeous, romantic love letter to books!  Rainy March is a proud third-generation book witch, sworn to defend works of fiction from all foes real and imaginary.  With her magical umbrella and feline familiar, she jumps into and out of novels to fix malicious alterations and wrangle characters that go off-script.  But when a priceless book is stolen from her own collection, she’ll have to break all the rules, team up with a fictional character… and find out who she truly is.

Such a Perfect Family by Nalini Singh, Gollancz, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-399-61159-6.
A man with a deadly past marries into the perfect, respectable family in this thriller from Nalini Singh… says the publisher, who is Gollancz, known for its SF and fantasy though the promotional blurb does not suggest this. However, Nalini is known for her fantasy, so…  Love at first sight led Tavish Advani to a whirlwind Vegas wedding – until a fiery explosion leaves his wife in a coma, her wealthy family dead.  Tavish thought he left the sins of his LA life behind, but it’s not so easy to shake an investigation into the deaths of several women he once loved . . . though this time, he knows he’s innocent.  Desperately trying to clear his name as the authorities zero in, Tavish soon discovers the truth is darker than anything he could’ve imagined.

The Lies of Lena by Kylie Snow, Gollancz, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-399-63878-4.
A dark and delicious fantasy romance from BookTok sensation, featuring forbidden magic, soaring romance and political intrigue!  Meet Lena Daelyra: a secret Mage in a kingdom where magic is outlawed, who forms a bond with a prince bound by duty – only for the pair to be torn apart by fate.  With dark forces beginning to stir, as destiny would have it, years later their paths collide again, forcing the pair to confront the painful truths of the past in a desperate bid to save their realm.  And for Lena, well, her lies could be the key to it all.

Witch Queen Rising by Savannah Stephens, Gollancz, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62454-1.
For New Orleans witchkin, there is no greater honour than to become the Prime – chosen to rule. But the title is meant to pass between two houses of magic. Not to the prodigal daughter of the former Prime who mysteriously died…  Dragged back to continue the legacy that nearly destroyed her, Prime has her work cut out. Between her werewolf ex, power-hungry vampires and the skeletons in her family’s closet, Prine must make peace with her past to save her – and all of witchkin’s – future.

Silvercloak by L. K. Steven, Penguin, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-804-95235-1.
Set in a world where magic is fuelled by pleasure and pain, in which an obsessive detective infiltrates a brutal gang of dark mages – knowing that one wrong move will get her killed…

The Red Winter by Cameron Sullivan, Tor, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-04748-2.
In 1785, Professor Sebastian Grave receives the news he fears most: the terrible Beast of Gévaudan has returned, and the French countryside runs red in its wake. Sebastian knows the Beast. A monster-slayer with centuries of experience, he joined the hunt for the creature twenty years ago and watched it slaughter its way through a long and bloody winter. Even with the help of Sarmodel, the demon he plays host to, bringing the monster down nearly cost him his life.  Now, two decades later, Sebastian has been recalled to the hunt by Antoine Avenel d’Ocerne, an estranged lover who shares a dark history with the Beast and a terrible secret with Sebastian.  Drawn by both the chance to finish the Beast for good and the promise of a reconciliation with Antoine, Sebastian cannot refuse.  Some monsters, it seems, simply won’t stay buried…

How to Lose a Goblin in Ten Days by Jessie Sylva, Orbit, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52486-3.
A fantasy romance between a halfling and a goblin: imagine a classic opposites-attract romcom taking place in a cosy fantasy setting. Expect romantasy, magical forests, interfering wizards, lots of home cooking and maybe even a kiss at the harvest dance.  When a halfling, Pansy, and a goblin, Ren, each think they’ve inherited the same cottage, they make a bargain: they’ll live in the house together and whoever is driven out first forfeits their ownership.  Amidst forced proximity and cultural misunderstandings, the two begin to fall in love.  But when the cottage – and their communities – are threatened by a common enemy, the duo must learn to trust each other, and convince goblins and halflings to band together to oust the tall intruder.

A Breath of Time – Romantic Fantasy introduction by Caren Hahn, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$40 / US$30, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-835-62782-2.
Time – at once fleeting and eternal – is a tricksy, intangible dimension. A Breath of Time, part of Flame Tree’s new series of Romantic Fantasy titles, is a collection selected from open submissions filled with stories of lost loves, love discovered, love unreachable unless Time itself is conquered; stories of time-bending, time travelling, time distorting; of alternate history and parallel timelines, of ancient forests returning to haunt the present and great adventures through dreams and timeless mountain tops, all with hearts beating to the rhythm of romance.

The Book of Fallen Leaves by A. S. Tamaki, Orbit, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52588-4.
Billed by the publisher as Shogun meets Game of Thrones.  Sen Hoshiakari is an exiled prince of a clan that lost everything in his father’s failed rebellion. Deprived of his birthright, Sen longs to restore his family’s lands and honour.  Rui is a peasant girl who saved Sen’s life on the night his family were put to the sword. She is adrift and unsure of her place in the world, not knowing that the gods themselves have plans for her.  As civil war throws the empire into chaos, and demons seek vengeance on the living, Sen and Rui must fight for both their own future and that of their family.

Brighter Than Nine by June C. L. Tan, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
The world has moved on. With the missing death god restored to the underworld, it appears that equilibrium has been regained. But the Nothing continues to threaten the underworld - and the mortal realm.  Trapped in Hell, Zizi fights the takeover of his soul by Four's. As he begins to access Four's memories, he discovers a tragic love story that could be the key to keeping the mortal realm safe. Now, Zizi must defy his fate and escape Hell once more.  On the surface, Rui's life has changed as she is hailed a hero by the Exorcist Guild. But she soon discovers the spell Zizi was forced to create is transforming innocent humans into vicious Hybrid Revenants. With the help of the other cadets, she vows to stop them.  Now magicless, Yiran watches, hungrier than ever, until he begins a dangerous dalliance with Yuki, hoping the Hybrid will recover Yiran's magic. And when he discovers a dark family secret, he must decide what he stands for - before it's too late.

Immortal by Sue Lynn Tan, Harper Collins, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-008-55635-8.
In a world of deadly betrayal, Liyen, heir to the Tianxia throne, must renew her kingdom’s pledge to the immortals. When her grandfather’s actions provoke the immortal queen’s wrath, the God of War is sent to attack her home.  Determined to break free from the immortals’ hold, Liyen forges a dangerous alliance with the ruthless God of War. As treacherous attraction ignites between them, darker forces threaten her kingdom, and Liyen must risk everything to save her people — even if it costs her heart.

The Poet Empress by Shen Tao, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62897-6.
To save her family from famine, young rice farmer Yin Wei becomes concubine to Prince Terren – a monstrous wielder of poetry magic and heir to the Azalea throne.  As Wei is confined to the imperial court, Terren’s cruelty is not the only danger she faces – a deadly succession war rages on. To survive, Wei must master the one forbidden poem powerful enough to kill Terren.  But there’s a problem – for the spell to work against a man she hates, it must be written with love.

Pretenders to the Throne of God by Adrian Tchaikovsky, Head of Zeus – Ad Astra, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-035-91916-1.
Eres Ffenegh, "the City on the Back of a Crab", is under siege. The Palleseen have targeted it as the next state for 'perfection' but the city’s defenders – a fragile alliance of locals and Pal deserters – won’t let it fall without a fight.  Inside the walls, Devil Jack, apprentice to the notorious conjurer and bawd known as the Widow, is a good man making dangerous bargains with Hell to get back what he’s lost.  Meanwhile, Kiffel ea Leachan, the city's champion, has lost everything to the invaders.  Both must make their own destinies in a world that's cut them loose.  Unfortunately for the Pals, when their long-awaited reinforcements finally arrive, it's not the salvation they were hoping for. In fact, it's the worst kind of help – enough to damn the entire army.

Lochbound by Rebecca Templeton, Sphere, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-408-72487-3.
Billed by the publisher as a dark reimagining of The Little Mermaid set in eighteenth-century Scotland, this enchanting and gothic historical fantasy is Outlander meets Spellbound.  There is no happy-ever-after.  Kilmara, Scotland. 1725. For fifty years, Iris has accepted the curse that blighted her life. By night, she is a heartbroken woman, destined to walk the misty shores of Kilmara without growing older. By day, she is Moireach, a terrifying monster imprisoned in the murky depths of Loch Moine.  When bodies begin appearing on the shore, the villagers are convinced Moireach is responsible. So a hunter – the rugged, ruthless Henry Carver – is summoned to slay the monster of the loch.  Iris must break her curse before she is killed for crimes she cannot believe she has committed. But as Kilmara’s hunt for the monster becomes ever more fevered, she and Henry are drawn together in a dangerous game of impossible attraction.  And when a figure from Iris’s past suddenly reappears, she must choose what – or who – she is willing to sacrifice to win her freedom… when you are the monster.

Saltwater: A Midsummer Ghost Story by Elaine Thomson, Sphere, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-408-72472-9.
The Isle of Stroma, 1896.  Tom Torrance has been sent to oversee the completion of a new lighthouse, which will guide ships through one of the most dangerous stretches of water in the United Kingdom. The construction so far has been plagued by difficulties, giving rise to superstitious whisperings amongst the men, but Tom is a man of sense and science. He will not be cowed by stories of hauntings and bad omens.  Yet Tom is unprepared for the conditions on the island: the isolation and delirium of the endless summer nights. He soon learns that the real dangers on the island have nothing to do with the wild waves.  There are some problems that science cannot answer, and some threats so ancient and strange, that nothing can keep them at bay.

The Silmarillion by J. R. R. Tolkien, HarperCollins, £19.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-008-77591-9.
A Large print edition of Tolkien’s classic set in the early history of Middle-Earth.

Crown of War and Shadow by J. R. Ward, Piatkus, £25, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-349-44510-6.
Paranormal fantasy.  In the dead of night, passions rise and empires fall. Welcome to Kingdoms of the Compass.

Saltswept by Katalina Watt, Hodderscape, £20, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
A pirate faces the gallows drop. A farmer is given a terrible ultimatum to save her daughter. An acolyte ascends to priestesshood, only to find that a blessing really can be a curse. These unlikely bedfellows band together with an inscrutable pickpocket and a talking ottercat in pursuit of the most hopeless of causes: to sail into the Maelstrom, a raging whirlpool from which no one has ever escaped, and find the mysterious treasure hidden within it.  The quest will test their fragile allegiance to its limits, but there is more at stake here than getting rich: the magic of the world is in peril, and the barrier between life and death has never been so thin. And in the Bastion, the seat of power in Paranish, the queen has an unquenchable thirst that threatens the world and everyone in it.  Can there be honour amongst thieves?  Without it, they might never see another sunrise.

The Staircase in the Woods by Chuck Wendig, Penguin, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-529-10106-5.
A group of friends investigate the mystery of a strange staircase in the woods in th horror novel from the author of The Book of Accidents.

The Fox and the Devil by Kiersten White, Del Rey, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-91770-3.
An obsession with a beautiful serial killer entangles a vampire hunter’s daughter in an immortal Sapphic romance in this enthralling gothic fantasy from the of Lucy Undying.  Anneke has a complicated relationship with her father, Abraham Van Helsing – doctor, scientist and madman devoted to studying vampires – up until the night she comes home to find him murdered, with a beautiful woman looming over his body.  Her father isn’t the only inexplicably dead body. So, obsessed with vengeance, Anneke puts together a team of detectives to catch her mysterious serial killer.  But, for reasons even she can’t explain, Anneke keeps some crucial evidence to herself: infuriatingly coy letters, addressed only to her and always signed Diavola. Devil.  The obsession is mutual, and all the more dangerous for it.  And the closer Anneke gets to her devil, the less sense the world makes. Because as Anneke unearths more of Diavola’s tragic past, she suspects there’s still a heart somewhere in that undead body.  A heart that beats for Anneke alone.

The Prince Without Sorrow by Maithree Wijesekara, Harper Collins, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-008-67208-9.
Prince Ashoka, an outcast for opposing his father Emperor Adil Maurya’s brutal campaign against the Mayakari witches, finds his path intertwined with Shakti, a witch determined to avenge her aunt’s murder and the destruction of her village. Bound by a pacifist code, Shakti casts a violent curse that forces both to confront their desires for power. As they grapple with the consequences, they must decide whether to seize control or risk losing everything in a world on the brink of annihilation.

The Trident and the Pearl by Sarah K. L. Wilson, Orbit, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-356-52860-1.
Queen Coralys rules the Kingdom of the Five Isles, but when disaster strikes, killing her husband and destroying half her nation, she pleads with the gods for salvation. And they do save her, turning back the terrible winds and tide, and snatching her islands from the brink of destruction.  But the gods have a wicked sense of justice and they demand an exchange for their help: Coralys must marry the first man to set foot on her pier. Coralys expects the fleet of a neighbouring country to come to rescue her people, led by its prince, a loyal ally. What she gets instead is a fisherman so sunburnt and stinking that her court can barely keep their breakfast down.  Coralys, undaunted, marries the fisherman just as she promised the gods, and sets out with him in his unkempt dinghy, with nothing but hopes of revenge against the gods to keep her from despair. But what this fearless queen does not know is that the fisherman is actually the god of the sea and he stepped on her dock on purpose.  His own kingdom besieged, his body terribly wounded, and his place as a god threatened, the god of the sea has plans to turn the tides set against him and finally offer a place of refuge for his people. But to work the magic he needs will require the willing help of the one woman bent on his destruction.

The Knight and Her Emperor: Volume 1 Art by Winter; Adapted by Heyum; Original story by G.M., Inklore, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-911-72043-0.
Graphic novel.  Against all odds, a talented yet overlooked female knight joins forces with an ambitious young king to unite a divided empire in this slow-burn romantasy manhwa adaptation of G. M.’s hit webnovel, now available in English print for the first time. When war erupts in the kingdom of Ehas, a terrible man sees an opportunity and sends his least-loved daughter,  Pollyanna, to fight in the family’s name. The young woman, however, also sees her own opportunity: to become the most esteemed knight who has ever lived, thwarting her father’s hopes that she die unnoticed and unknown.  In the enemy kingdom of Acrea, the newly crowned King Luxos plans to utilise the war to achieve his vision of a unified continent. When he captures Pollyanna, Luxos orders her execution – until she puts his knights to shame, showcasing her talent as a fighter and a strategist.  Seeing in each other a chance to make both of their dreams come true, Pollyanna and Luxos vow to work together to establish peace and build a grand empire. But what happens when the young king realises, battle after battle, that this stalwart knight has conquered his heart?

Dawn of the North by Demi Winters, Gollancz, £16.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-1-399-62822-8.
The lost heir, Silla Volsik, has returned to the north and is tasked with returning peace to the kingdom, all while battling her deepest secret: the shard of a god lives in her mind, twisting her thoughts.  Meanwhile, Saga Volsik is held captive and faced with an impossible choice: fight for the man who stole her or let the innocent people of his kingdom die.  As a poisonous mist rises, the sisters must unite if they are to save themselves – and their realm – from darkness.

The Night Ship by Alex Woodroe, Flame Tree Press, £20 / Can$34.99 / US$26.95, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-787-58918-6.
Driving a logging truck through the Romanian mountains, smuggler Rosi and her crew come across a radio signal that hints at impending doom. As the world goes completely dark, their truck becomes a vessel sailing across a sea of nothingness. But they’re not alone: transmissions trickle in through the radio from similar isolated islands across the country, from amateur radio hobbyists and police cars and customs facilities. Attempting to rescue survivors and find a way out, the group save more lives, but soon discover that something hungry lurks below, and it’s sending up agents – and transmissions – of its own.

What Roams Beneath The Stars by Harper L. Woods, Hodderscape, £9.99, pbk, ISBN not provided.
Once, the Primordials ruled the world. Having survived the journey through Tartarus, I have embraced my destiny, and become the weapon I went there to seek. Having proven myself in the Trials of the Five Rivers, I have no choice but to claim my birthright from the father who would give me one last gift before abandoning me all over again.  Then, with death came new life. Still embracing my human soul, I fight to return to my mate's side. The responsibility to calm the chaos and defeat Mab once and for all is heavy on my shoulders. But love can be both a blessing and a curse, and the man I love more than life itself is my only weakness.  Now, the world will burn in her wrath. When the war with Mab reaches a pinnacle, she seeks to use that weakness against me. But I will do whatever it takes to save him. I'll condemn my own soul and doom the world so long as it means I have Caldris at my side.

The Elsewhere Express by Samantha Sotto Yambao, Transworld, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-857-50531-6.
that will bring meaning to her life, but only if she can evade a dangerous stowaway and find her seat before time runs out…  Raya is a lost soul, going through the motions of life without a dream of her own.  One night, on her subway ride home, Raya's thoughts wander too far. She wakes on the Elsewhere Express, a magical train that offers its passengers a sense of purpose, peace, and belonging. The train's endless journey is a chance for Raya to reimagine her life - but only if she finds her compartment before time runs out.  On board, Raya meets a charming, handsome artist named Q and together they race to find their place on the train, through a boarding car carpeted in meadow grass and along a dining carriage where passengers picnic on lilypads.  But a mysterious stowaway has boarded with them, and with it a dark, malignant magic that threatens to destroy the train and everything in it. The closer Raya comes to uncovering the stowaway's identity, the nearer she draws to the ultimate question: what is her life's true purpose - and might Q be connected to it?

The Dragon and the Sun Lotus by Amélie Wen Zhao, Harper Collins, £13.99, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-008-67282-9.
This is the follow-up to the next title below…

The Scorpion and the Night Blossom by Amélie Wen Zhao, Harper Collins, £9.99, pbk, ISBN 978-0-008-67279-9.
In a world torn apart by the war between the Kingdom of Night and the Kingdom of Rivers, the Immortality Trials offer a chance at eternal life for those brave enough to enter the immortal realm. Àn'y?ng is determined to win the trials to save her dying mother, but survival is no guarantee.  When a powerful and handsome rival contestant offers protection, she must decide whether to trust him or risk everything. In this brutal competition, love and danger intertwine, threatening both her heart and the realms.

 

Spring 2026

Forthcoming Non-Fiction SF &
Popular Science Books

 

The Next World War: The new age of global conflict and the fight to stop it by Peter Apps, Wildfire, £25, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-424856.
The Next World War: The new age of global conflict and the fight to stop it takes readers behind the scenes of the most dangerous era of international tensions since the end of the Cold War, as countries and their armies prepare for potential large-scale combat on a scale unseen since 1945.  From the beaches of Taiwan to the battlefields of Ukraine, it explores how the globalised world of the 1990s and 2000s has given way to the much more volatile face-offs of the 2020s, and goes behind the scenes in the corridors of power in Washington, Whitehall, Moscow and Beijing. It profiles the fights already happening to examine what could be the worse to come - and the military and diplomatic battle to prevent that escalation.  For some, this new era is already a reality. For others, such as European citizens being told to stockpile bottled water or who face possible conscription, it is coming ever closer.  But for an unpredictable US and its nervous allies, this growing set of international confrontations from the Arctic to the Philippines represent likely the greatest threat yet to the world the West has built, risking the return of long and bloody wars and the threat of nuclear exchange. For those in power in Russia, China and their growing “axis of upheaval”, those same flashpoints represent the chance to assert territorial claims that often go back a thousand years or more - and humiliate a West that they believe has held them down for decades.

British SF Conventions Volume 4: 1958-1965 edited by Rob Hansen, Ansible Editions, £15.99 / $17.50, pbk, ISBN 978-1-916508-25-5.
This is chronologically the fourth volume in Rob Hansen’s history of the early UK science fiction conventions, though the fifth to be published. As in other such fanhistorical compilations, the story is told in the participants’ and observers’ own words, with explanatory and bridging commentary by Rob Hansen himself. This was a golden age of humorous convention reporting, with many laugh-out-loud observations. Guests of Honour during this period included Kingsley Amis, E. J. (Ted) Carnell of New Worlds, and Bruce Montgomery alias Edmund Crispin. Also on the scene, both as striving professionals and badly behaved fans, were Brian Aldiss, Harry Harrison and Michael Moorcock.

Monsters In The Archives: My Year of Fear with Stephen King by Caroline Bicks, Hodder & Stoughton, £25, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
A, first of its kind exploration of Stephen King and his most iconic early books, based on research and interviews with King.  After Caroline Bicks was named the University of Maine's inaugural Stephen E. King Chair in Literature, she became the first scholar to be granted extended access by King to his private archives, a treasure trove of manuscripts that document the legendary writer's creative process - most of them never before studied or published. The year she spent exploring King's early drafts and hand-written revisions was guided by one question millions of King's enthralled and terrified readers (including her) have asked themselves: What makes Stephen King's writing stick in our heads and haunt us long after we've closed the book?  Part literary master class, part biography, part memoir and investigation into our deepest anxieties, Monsters in the Archives - authorised by Stephen King himself - is unlike anything ever published about the master of horror. It chronicles what Bicks found when she set out to unearth how King crafted some of his scariest, most iconic moments.  But it's also a story about a grown-up English professor facing her childhood fears and getting to know the man whose monsters helped unleash them.

A Darwinian Survival Guide: Hope for the Twenty-First Century by Daniel R. Brooks & Salvatore J. Agosta, MIT Press, £26, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-262-55395-7.
How we can use evolutionary principles to save ourselves from the worst outcomes of the climate crisis, shifting the focus from sustainability to survival.

Alive: A Revolutionary Understanding of the Earth’s Intelligences by Melanie Challenger, Canongate, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-805-30005-2.
A beguiling journey into the unexpected interactions between organisms on our planet.  If we look a little closer, life on our planet is a tapestry of intelligence.  But the interactions between intelligent life-forms cannot be easily predicted. These lively, unexpected interactions demonstrate agency and can transform the genome of an organism within its very lifetime, altering how its DNA is expressed and handed down. Now, as Melanie Challenger reveals, new understandings of intelligence, cognition and consciousness are leading us to reappraise how we interact with nature as never before.  Part philosophy, part science, part personal essay, Alive is a call to appreciate the possibility inherent in life and to re-evaluate our place in it as human beings.

The Age of Alchemy: How Early Innovators Shaped Modern Science by Kit Chapman, Profile Books, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-805-22115-9.
Reach through time and across continents to see the history of chemistry as it’s never been told.  Conventional wisdom tells us that chemistry was ‘invented’ in the eighteenth century. In truth, it emerged gradually over the course of thousands of years, as scientific knowledge was discovered, collected, lost, rediscovered and refined. The first chemists were Sri Lankan steel forgers in the first century BCE; alchemists in third-century Egypt; herbalists in seventh-century China. Whether attempting to transform base metals into gold, cure disease or achieve immortality, these earliest figures blurred science and mysticism in search of answers…  This uncovers chemistry’s debts to these earliest innovators, revealing the illuminating story of how they broke new ground and shaped the scientific method.

George Orwell: Life and Legacy by Robert Colls, Oxford University Press, £14.99 / US$19.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-198-83001-6.
This is an is an intellectual biography which offers an original account of Orwell’s life and work from his birth in the high noon of British imperialism in 1903, to his death on the eve of the Cold War in 1950 - a life played out against a background of two world wars, two great revolutions, one long global depression, the rise and rise of Communism, and the war-time pre-eminence of the United States. Yet no matter how alert he was to all these great struggles, and no matter how guarded he was in his personal life, Orwell never turned away from the question of who he was, and the contradictions that entailed.

Next Level: Making Games That Make Themselves by Michael Cook, Bloomsbury, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-399-42339-7.
How generative systems are reshaping the way games are made, how we experience them, and what this reveals about creativity itself. In video games creativity isn’t just seen – it’s played – from exploring endless landscapes, to diving into character details, to immersing ourselves in unpredictable narratives. Yet these elements are often the result of procedural generation – the creative use of algorithms to design game content. Procedural generation is the secret behind some of the biggest hits in video game history, from genre-defying titles in the 1980s, to the most famous blockbusters of today.  Next Level demystifies the collection of algorithms and procedural techniques that are often as mysterious as the things they create. Written by game designer and creative AI researcher Mike Cook, it takes us on a tour of generative systems past and present, exploring how they work, the artistic uses they have in some of our favourite games and how procedural generation didn’t just change how we design games, but how we think about creativity.

Earth's Flips of State: The Co-Evolution of Life and Planet by Jonathan Cowie, Oxford University Press, £31.99 / US$49, trdpbk, ISBN 978-0-197-82537-2.
This provides a deep-time exploration of life's evolution and that of the biosphere/planetary system (the Earth system).  The Earth's history isn't a steady progression but a series of dramatic shifts, or 'flips', between distinct planetary states, driven by life's innovations interacting with the Earth system.  These major flips of state include the great oxygenation event and the rise of multicellular life.  Each of these transitions have a number of characteristics in common.  That these characteristics are all exhibited today suggests that humanity itself might be on the cusp of another such major transition of the Earth system. If this narrative has any merit then it should be applicable to other world systems and so have implications for exobiology as well as the likelihood of extraterrestrial, technology-wielding species.  This book is written in a cross-disciplinary way so that the biology is understandable to geologists and the geology clear to astronomers and so forth. As such, in addition to students, this has a potential popular science readership.

The Selfish Gene by Richard Dawkins, Oxford University Press, £25 / US$34.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-198-98537-2.
Celebrating 50 years with a new anniversary edition, this critically acclaimed international bestseller has sold millions of copies and been translated into over 30 languages.  Among the most influential and enduring science books of all time, The Selfish Gene is a classic in every sense of the word. Originally published in 1976, the book soon galvanised the biology community and fascinated a broad general readership. Professor Dawkins’s gene’s-eye view of evolution introduced a completely novel way of looking at survival. Fifty years later, The Selfish Gene still sparks fascination and debate among scientists and science enthusiasts alike, inspiring new directions in research and fresh generations of young life scientists. First-time and returning readers will marvel at the timelessness and universality of this monumental work.  In a new epilogue to the 50th anniversary edition, Professor Dawkins reflects on his signature publication and its enduring relevance and appeal. This edition also contains a new appendix, which sheds historical and personal light on the perpetual relevance of the ‘selfish gene’. It also has a new appendix on the work of British zoologist A.G. Lowndes in the 1930s.

The Film Lover’s Guide to London by Thomas Duke, Sphere, £16.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-408-72258-9.
Step inside the film magic!  A photographic guide to where your favourite TV shows and films’ famous scenes were shot in London, from Thomas Duke, a.k.a. social media’s leading film account, Stepping Through Film from James Bond to Bridget Jones, Paddington Bear to Sherlock Holmes, London is home to some of the world's most popular characters and has been at the heart of the film and TV world for over 100 years. Now, in The Film Lover’s Guide to London, you'll discover a hidden London you've never seen before.  Thomas Duke has been behind the scenes of the world's biggest movies and TV shows, interviewing actors, directors, producers and location scouts to discover what makes magic onscreen. Join Tom as he guides you through more than 70 London locations, from Love, Actually to Bridgerton; from Saltburn to Shaun of the Dead; from the MCU to Heartstopper, exploring beloved classics, festive favourites and today’s biggest blockbusters, with a sneak peek at some movies not even out yet.  Through full colour photography and illustrated maps, Tom pairs his famous film and TV stills with their real-life backgrounds and guides you through how to find the locations and immerse yourself in the filming magic yourself. Complete with trivia, facts and stories from filming, and exclusive contributions from filmmakers, this is the ultimate guide to London for film and TV lovers everywhere.

Empire of AI: Inside the reckless race for total domination by Karen Hao, Penguin, £14.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-802-06465-0.
An account of the tech arms race shaping our planet, from an award-winning journalist and AI insider to the world of Sam Altman and OpenAI.

How Flowers Made Our World: The Story of Nature's Revolutionaries by David George Haskell, Transworld, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-911-70998-5.
This redefines our understanding of flowers, casting them as powerful revolutionaries at the heart of Earth's story. Far from being mere ornaments, flowers have shaped the very fabric of life on our planet. When they first evolved, they triggered a cascade of biodiversity, transforming oceans, creating new habitats, and even altering the climate. Their beauty turned adversaries into allies, and their adaptability turned environmental upheavals into opportunities for renewal.  Haskell reveals how flowers have built and sustained ecosystems from rainforests to prairies, and how they have been pivotal in the evolution of species like butterflies, bees, and birds. Flowers also played a crucial role in human history, flowering grasses calling to our ancestors to leave the trees, laying down the foundation for agriculture and modern civilisation.  Through vivid storytelling and profound insights, Haskell illuminates flowers as portals into deep time and essential players in our ecological future.

Harry Potter Sweets And Treats Cookbook by Veronica Hinke & Kim Laidlaw, Quercus, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-529-45062-0.
Recreate the most magical sweets from the Wizarding World with 60 sweet treats and baked good recipes inspired by the Harry Potter films.  Have you ever wondered what it would be like to make your own Chocolate Frog? Satisfy your sweet tooth with sumptuous delights straight out of Honeydukes? This collection of 60 mouth-watering confections brings the magic of Harry Potter straight to your kitchen. With step-by-step instructions, handy tips and stunning photography, the Harry Potter Sweets and Treats Cookbook will have you making the Golden Trio’s favourite desserts from the comfort of your own home in no time.  Whether you are celebrating a special occasion or just indulging your sweet tooth, these recipes have been crafted to bring a dusting of magic – and sugar – to your everyday moments.

I Told You So!: Scientists Who Were Ridiculed, Exiled, and Imprisoned for Being Right by Matt Kaplan, St. Martin's Press, £22.99 / Can$42 / US$30, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-250-37227-7.
An energetic and impassioned work of popular science about scientists who have had to fight for their revolutionary ideas to be accepted – from Darwin to Pasteur to modern day Nobel Prize winners.  For two decades, Matt Kaplan has covered science for the Economist. He’s seen breakthroughs often occur in spite of, rather than because of, the behaviour of the research community, and how support can be withheld for those who don’t conform or have the right connections. In this passionately argued and entertaining book, Kaplan narrates, for example, the history of the 19th century Hungarian physician Ignaz Semmelweis, who realised that Childbed fever – a devastating infection that only struck women who had recently given birth – was spread by doctors not washing their hands. Semmelweis was met with overwhelming hostility by those offended at the notion that doctors were at fault, and is a prime example of how the scientific community often fights new ideas, even when the facts are staring them in the face.

Rogues, Widows and Orphans: When Words Go Wrong and Other Bookish Misadventures by Rebecca Lee, Profile Books, £18.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-805-22118-0.
A romp through the weird, wow! and wtf?  Bookish mishaps of the literary world.  It’s a long journey from the germ of a writer’s idea to a finished book – and a lot needs to go right along the way. But isn’t it more interesting when things go wrong?  Dive into the dark side of the book world with an expert editor as your guide, in this secret history fizzing with scandals, rivalries, cock-ups and con jobs.  We’ll discover how the tiniest of typos can have oversized consequences, unearth horrifying examples of bad taste and worse style, and peek into tales of forgeries and feuds as dramatic as any thriller.  We’ll unredact the most egregious cases of censorship, expose hoarders and thieves, and ask: is AI really an existential threat to the literary universe?  Or are we our own worst enemies?

The Sexual Evolution: How 500 million years of seΧ, gender and mating shape modern relationships by Nathan H. Lents, Canongate, £10.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-837-26121-5.
At a time when people are testing the boundaries of just about everything related to seΧ and gender, The SeΧual Evolution shows that diverse seΧual behaviour is not a new development, or even a human one. It’s the product of billions of years of experimentation throughout the animal kingdom.  Evolutionary biologist Nathan Lents takes readers on a journey from silent crickets to lesbiaη albatrosses to bonobos who kiss, revealing what this incredible array of seΧual diversity can teach us. Amusing, enlightening and meticulously researched, this is a book that will demolish biases held by even the most open-minded among us.

Science and Religion in the Imagination of C. S. Lewis: The Quest for the Best Mental Model of the Universe by Alister E. McGrath, Oxford University Press, £30 / US$40, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-198-98279-1.
This is the first major study of C. S. Lewis’s views on the relation of science and religion, providing a rigorous and historically informed analysis of Lewis’s perspective on the interplay between them, drawing both on his studies of medieval and Renaissance literature and his literary and philosophical explorations of naturalism and materialism.  It Challenges commonly-held characterisations of Lewis as anti-scientific, demonstrating his familiarity with historical perceptions of science and religion as well as the major debates on their relationship during the twentieth century.

How to AI: Cut through the hype. Master the basics. Transform your work by Christopher Mims, Headline Press, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-44101-3.
AI is nothing to be afraid of. After all, AI is merely software. It’s great at some things and (at least right now) terrible at others. But for workers who take time to experiment with AI and develop expertise, AI will make them more productive and more creative, saving them time, giving them job security, and boosting their income.  In How to AI, Wall Street Journal columnist Christopher Mims introduces readers to people just like them who are at the forefront of using AI in the world of work. Imagine a freelance lawyer who suddenly has a whip-smart assistant to help her nail every deposition. Or a family-run construction company whose new software tool is automating construction bids that used to eat up hundreds of hours.  But even as half a billion people around the world have leapt at the chance to use ChatGPT and other tools, millions of us have stayed on the sidelines. Are you one of them? Maybe you feel you should be using AI tools, but you don’t know where to begin. Or maybe you love AI but find yourself struggling to get your co-workers or employees on board. In How to AI, Mims teaches readers twenty-four simple but eye-opening “laws” about AI and how we should approach it, including: AI is an assistant, not a replacement.
AI isn’t creative, but it can help you be.
Give AI your least favourites things to do.
AI can’t create finished products, but it’s great at prototypes.

Human Robots: The Fight for the Future of Work by Sarah O’Connor, Penguin Press, £25, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-241-70422-6.
An investigation into how AI and robotics are transforming the way we work.  Automation, we were told, was meant to do away with dull and dangerous tasks, freeing us to pursue more fulfilling work. But AI now threatens to turn even creative tasks into dehumanising labour.  Investigative journalist Sarah O’Connor has spent the last few years gathering stories of burned-out Amazon warehouse workers, Orwellian employee surveillance softwares, AI job interviews, translators frantically trying to keep up with machines, and lorry drivers endlessly on the road. In Human Robots, she shows us that instead of robotizing our work, we may be robotizing ourselves.  But our fear that machines will make us more robotic, O’Connor argues, is not new and has its origins in the industrial revolution, when workers fought against the expectation that they should toil like tireless machines. Inspired by campaigners from nineteenth-century English cotton mills to twenty-first century Swedish mines, O’Connor lays out a path where we can fight for work that is more respectful of our limits, and more worthy of the capacity of our minds.

Power Play: Video Games, Politics and the Battle for Global Influence by George E. Osborn, Wildfire, £25, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-42328-6.
Why is the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia the chair of a video games business? Why has Russia used video games as a frontier for influencing public opinion on the war in Ukraine? And how did Steve Bannon mobilise online game communities to bring Donald Trump to power... twice?  With almost 3 billion players a year, video games have emerged as a powerful channel of influence capable of reshaping the world around us.  In Power Play, leading industry expert George Osborn charts the rise of video how they connect billions across the globe, and how they - and the communities around them - have already been weaponised to change politics and society.  From China’s efforts to clamp down on dissent through online play to the role of toxic game communities in fostering extremism, Power Play shows that this influence is already shaping the world around us.  As democracies continues to underestimate, undervalue and under-appreciate games, Power Play reveals how this crucial that the battle is being won by authoritarian states, populists and extremists.  This is the vital guide to understanding this new frontier for political power, and what we can do to protect ourselves from the malign influence that threatens the foundation of society.

Hoax: Truth and Lies in the Age of Enlightenment by Madeleine Pelling, Profile Books, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-805-22235-4.
A spellbinding history that unpicks the incredible stories of a ghost, a witch and a princess.  Here lies Fanny Lynes, whose voice, from the grave, set London alight with scandal.  Here swings Mary Bateman, who lived a life of threads, solace and lies – and died a prophetess, murderess and witch.  Here stands Mary Willcocks. Or is that Anne Burgess? Or, even, exotic Princess Caraboo, from the distant island of Javasu?  Three transgressive women, fighting for their lives in the shadows of the Enlightenment. How and why did they slip into scandal? And was each of their hoaxes entirely of their own creation? Questioning culpability and complicity, Madeleine Pelling’s engrossing history of the eighteenth-century hoax reveals a veiled world of moral panic, tall tales and true crime.

The Nuclear Age: An Epic Race for Arms, Power and Survival by Serhii Plokhy, Penguin, £14.99, pbk, ISBN 978-1-802-06060-7.
From the author of Chernobyl comes a sweeping history of the geopolitics behind the nuclear arms race, from the first atomic bomb to today.

The Edge of Space-Time: Particles, Poetry and the Cosmos by Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, Canongate, £20, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-837-26104-8.
This takes readers to the boundaries of the universe, inviting us to spend time at the edge of what we know about spacetime – and about ourselves.  Guided by her conviction that science is for everybody, Prescod-Weinstein renders accessible some of the most abstract concepts of theoretical physics and draws on poetry and popular culture – from Queen Latifah to Lewis Carroll to Big K.R.I.T. to Sun Ra and Star Trek – to tell fascinating stories about the fundamental quantum nature of space-time and everything inside of it.  Here we meet the quantum cat that is both dead and alive, learn the difference between dark matter and dark energy, explore the inner workings of black holes and investigate the possibility of a unified theory of quantum gravity. Through Prescod-Weinstein’s clear-eyed and unique perspective, and informed by her deep knowledge of post-colonial history and Black feminist thought, The Edge of Space-Time argues that physics is an essential way for everyone to look at the universe and presents a compelling case that ‘the edge’ is a powerful vantage point from which to see the big picture. Prescod-Weinstein also shows us how spending time with the cosmos is a vital human activity that enriches all our lives.

The Illuminated Man: The Life of J. G. Ballard by Christopher Priest & Nina Allan, Bloomsbury, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-399-41749-5.
This book is about J. G. Ballard. This book is also about death, love and time travel. In 2024, Nina Allan’s husband, the novelist Christopher Priest died. He had been diagnosed with prostate cancer, the same disease that killed the man whose biography he’d spent his last months working on – the cult author, J. G. Ballard.  Ballard possessed one of the most astonishing imaginations of our age, and his novels are among the finest and most unusual fiction that has ever been published. Whether in the hyper-surrealism of High Rise or the erotic violence of Crash, he upended the morality and reality of our world.  This book began as a tribute from Priest to Ballard, and turned into a love story written by Nina for Christopher. With access to never-before-seen material, The Illuminated Man explores the history and themes of Ballard’s life.  It is the story of two deaths, three science fiction writers and one attempt to turn back time.

Finding Albion: Myth, Folklore and the Quest for a Hidden Britain by Zakia Sewell, Hodder & Stoughton, £25, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
Zakia Sewell is on a quest for another Britain.  Traversing the length and breadth of our island from Somerset to Scotland, she's seeking out a different story - one that lies beyond divisive national myths and symbols.  In Finding Albion, Zakia uncovers an alternative spirit of Britain that is vividly alive today. It is found in otherworldly folk songs, ancient legends, Celtic seasonal rites and mystic stone circles that punctuate our landscape. Her journey begins as the sun rises on the spring equinox over Glastonbury Tor, where she meets neo-pagans reclaiming traditions from our pre-Christian past. At summer's peak at Notting Hill Carnival she hears cultural echoes that passed along the slave trade routes from the Caribbean. On All Hallow's Eve she encounters the ghosts of Empire that are still haunting the nation, and in the depths of a Cornish winter she asks if today's new folk revival could unite our increasingly divided country?

Elemental: How the climate crisis is driving global conflict and will change global power relations by Arthur Snell, Wildfire, £25, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-41294-5.
With over 25 years-experience in conflict zones and fragile states, Arthur Snell travels from the heat of the Sahel to the Arctic Circle to show how climate change is coinciding with a breakdown in geopolitical order, increasing conflict, military spending and violence.  Within our lifetimes, rising temperatures, sea levels and scarcity will inevitably drive both conflict and mass migration among the world’s major powers. Natural disasters and the battle for rare metals that are essential to our technology will shake the established world order to its core within this century. When the rain wrecks India’s ability to grow rice, the heat makes building impossible in Saudi Arabia, wildfires rage through America’s most populated regions, and in Russia huge areas of highly fertile land are exposed by the melting ice, what will living on a warmer planet actually be like?  Here, for the very first time, Oxford-trained historian and former British diplomat Arthur Snell delivers a comprehensive account of the geopolitics of climate change. Through four sections - Earth, Air, Fire and Water - Elemental blends reportage with analysis and interviews from a range of international experts, policymakers and politicians, to reveal the turbulent future we face - and the choices we need to make to avert disaster.

Reaching for the Extreme: How the Quest for the Biggest, Fewest and Weirdest Makes Maths by Ian Stewart, Profile Books, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-805-22159-3.
Adventures through some of mathematics’ prickliest conundrums – and why they matter.  Many of the most important advances of mathematics have arisen from questions about extremes – shortest lines, smallest areas, fewest colours. The isoperimetric problem – which seeks the shortest path enclosing a given area – dates back to the mythological founding of the city of Carthage. By contrast, it was only in 2017 that the densest ways to pack identical spheres into a space of twenty-four dimensions was finally proved.  These questions are more than just thought experiments. From the bestselling mathematician Ian Stewart, this tells the eye-opening stories of these and other similar problems: their histories, the struggles to solve them, and their myriad uses across the globe.

Please Look After This Bear: How Paddington Became British by Aishwarya Subramanian and Melanie Ramdarshan Bold, Oxford University Press, £20 / US$24, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-197-81847-3.
In 1958, a little marmalade-loving brown bear from Peru named Paddington was introduced to the post-war British public. Please Look After This Bear analyses the titular character’s transformation from displaced Peruvian bear to member of a wealthy, upper-class West London family, raising questions about migration, assimilation, tolerance, and national identity.  This examines Paddington’s transformation from refugee to member of the wealthy upper class through postcolonial and anti-colonial frameworks

On the Origin of SeΧ: The Weird and Wonderful Science of How Our Planet Is Populated by Lixing Sun, Profile Books, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-805-22328-3.
Explore the spectacular evolving science of reproduction – from frogs and fungi to seahorses, sparrows and everything in between.  Let’s talk about seΧ. Not boring, human seΧ, but the endlessly fascinating, varied and complex forms of reproduction that can be found in the rest of the natural world.  Whiptail lizards and California condors are capable of immaculate conception, while clownfish and bearded dragons regularly switch between male and female. SeΧ in slime moulds can involve three mating types. For some fungi, it’s twenty-three thousand. And for algae, every single organism is a potential mate – a veritable bonanza.

The Emergent Mind: How intelligence arises in people and in machines by Gaurav Suri & Jay McClelland, Macmillan, £22, hrdbk, ISBN 978-1-035-08834-8.
An journey into the inner workings of human and artificial minds from two leading experts in cognitive and psychological science.  Written by experts at the forefront of cognitive science and artificial intelligence, The Emergent Mind is an essential read for anyone captivated by the mysteries of human intelligence or the transformative rise of AI.  Have you ever wondered how our minds work – how we think, feel, and act? How is this different from artificial intelligence? And with AI advancing so rapidly, how are these two worlds beginning to intersect?

Chain Reaction: The Wondrous Chemistry of Everyday Life by Ijeoma Uchegbu, Hodder Press, £22, hrdbk, ISBN not provided.
In Chain Reaction, Professor Ijeoma Uchegbu dives into the chemistry that underpins our everyday existence.  With warmth and personal anecdotes about the chemistry that has shaped her life, Uchegbu takes us on a journey exploring how our bodies are held together by weak chemical bonds, how our constituent molecules start to break up once our heart stops beating, how our food is stitched together by a careful exploitation of chemical bonds at the interface between water and oil, and exactly what the fibres in our clothes are made of. To be human is to be a walking chemical reaction, as our individual cells are all powered by careful coordination of chemistry.  From hairdressing disasters and laundry mishaps to life-saving medicines and kitchen experiments, this eye-opening book reveals that chemical processes are all around us, defining our interactions with the world we live in. This is a story that's both universal and personal, grand and intimate, and it will change the way you see everything.

The Empire of the Ants and Other Stories by H. G. Wells, Oxford University Press, £18.99 / US$24.99, hrdbk, ISBN 978-0-192-86232-7.
Wells is best-known today for his science fiction novels and his prophetic writings, but he began his career as a journalist and wrote an extraordinary number of tales, sketches, and thought-experiments, forty of which are collected here. This edition contains many acknowledged classics, but also collects some of the less celebrated gems found in the pages of the magazines and newspapers in which Wells learned his craft.

 

Spring 2026

General Science News

 

The 2025 Royal Society Trivedi Science Book Prize has been announced.  Of this year's short-list the winner was Our Brains, Our Selves: What a Neurologist’s Patients Taught Him About the Brain by Masud Husain. The judges praised it for its combination of beautiful storytelling, cutting-edge science told in an engaging way, and above all for its humanity. The prize comes with a cheque for £25,000 (US$32,500). Each of the other five shortlisted authors will receive a cheque for £2,500.  ++++ Last year's 2024 prize winner news is here.

The 2025 Nobel Prizes have been awarded.  The science and social science category wins were:
          Physiology or Medicine: Mary E. Brunkow (USA), Fred Ramsdell (USA) and Shimon Sakaguchi (Japan) for their discoveries concerning peripheral immune tolerance that prevents the immune system from harming the body.
          Physics: John Clarke(Britain), Michel H. Devoret (France) and John M. Martinis (US) for the discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in an electric circuit.
          Chemistry: Susumu Kitagawa (Japan ), Richard Robson (Australia) & Omar M. Yaghi (US) for the development of metal–organic frameworks. These are materials that can absorb a considerable volume of gas. can be used to harvest water from desert air, capture carbon dioxide, store toxic gases or catalyse chemical reactions
          Economics: Joel Mokyr (Dutch), Philippe Aghion (France) and Peter Howitt, (Canada) for showing how new technology can drive sustained growth.
          Peace Prize: María Corina Machado (Venezuela).

Future heat waves could cause as many deaths as the 2020-'21 CoVID-19 pandemic.  Researchers have looked at the 1994, 2003, 2006, 2019 and 2023 European heatwaves and factored in the 1.5°C and 3° above the preindustrial warming baseline.  For example, if the August 2003 meteorological conditions recur at the recent annual global temperature anomaly of 1.5 °C, they project 17,800 excess deaths across Europe in one week, rising to 32,000 at 3°C. This mortality is comparable to peak CoVID-19 mortality in Europe and is not substantially reduced by climate adaptation currently observed across Europe.  (See  Callahan, C. W. et al (2025) Increasing risk of mass human heat mortality if historical weather patterns recur. Nature Climate Change.)

Are hadrons (elementary particles that interact strongly with other particles and which include protons) made up of quark pairs?  No, new research says!  First detected in 2021, some hadrons are made up from four quarks (tetraquarks) not two.  But are these four quarks a single four-quark entity or a combination of two two-quark pairs?  This question has dogged physicists for years.  Researchers using CERN's Compact Muon Solenoid at the Large Hadron Collider have found that all four quarks in tetraquarks are equally bound together by the strong fource (and not couplets less bound to each other than the two quarks within them being more bound).  The 'standard model' (which phycisists know is wrong/incomplete but is the best we have) has just become a little clearer.  (See  The CMS Collaboration (2025) Determination of the spin and parity of all-charm tetraquarks. Nature, vol. 648, p58-63  and the short review piece  Santopinto, E. (2025) Quarks in ‘exotic’ quartets prefer to stick together. Nature, vol. 648, p48-9.)

 

Spring 2026

Natural Science News

 

Microfossils have been identified in rock 3.3 billion years old.  When life began on Earth is a hotly debated topic. There is some contested evidence for early life 3.9 billion years ago (bya). These are specks of carbon depleted in the carbon-13 isotope (life discriminates against C-13).  An international team of researchers has now analysed 406 diverse ancient and modern samples and used supervised machine learning to discriminate samples of biogenic (biological) vs. abiogenic (non-biological) origin.  Their analysis included using machine learning tools.  The results suggest that life existed 3.3 bya.  Their machine-learning tool was trained dominantly on oxygenic photosynthetic organisms and future research trained on non-oxygenic photosynthesis (which is widely thought to precede oxygen-generating photosynthesis) is likely to help identify former life in even older rock, as would improved machine learning.  (See  Wong, M. L. et al (2025) Organic geochemical evidence for life in Archean rocks identified by pyrolysis–GC–MS and supervised machine learning. PNAS, vol. 122 (47), e2514534122.)

Wild chimpanzees have a couple of drinks a day!  Last season we reported that scrumping was key in the evolution of Gorillas, chimpanzees and humans.  Researchers have now quantified the amount of alcohol chimpanzees (Pan troglodytes) from two sites: one in eastern and one western Africa.  They have estimated ethanol ingestion of 14 grams, or the equivalent of 1.4 standard drinks by international standards. However, given chimpanzees are smaller than humans, adjusting for this means that they consume the international standard equivalent of 2.6 standard drinks a day.  (See  Maro, A. et al. (2025) Ethanol ingestion via frugivory in wild chimpanzees. Science Advances, vol. 11, eadw1665.)  ++++ Related news previously covered elsewhere on this site includes:
  - Scrumping key to the evolution of apes indulging in alcohol   - Humans made booze 13,000 years ago
  - Barley beer was made 5,000 years ago
  - Alcohol good and bad dementia risk
  - No safe alcohol limit
  - Bronze Age drug use
  - Domestication of canηabis elucidated
  - Chocolate eaten over 5,000 years ago

How cancer affects different species has emerged.  Why cancer is so prevalent among mammals, despite the fact that some species evolved resistance mechanisms, remains an open question. Now, researchers using species' databases, have shown that species with cooperative habits have lower cancer prevalence and mortality risk. The researchers conclude that those species (such as mole rats, whales, elephants, bats, and squirrels) in which older members help rear the young of younger parents enhance offspring survival rates. This provides a positive Darwinian pressure for cancer resistance. Conversely, those species in which only the parents are involved in child rearing (such as several carnivores, rodents, and marsupials) have no such evolutionary pressure and so cancer incidence in such species is more prevalent.  (See  Sierra, C. et al. (2025) Coevolution of cooperative lifestyles and reduced cancer prevalence in mammals. Science Advances, vol. 11, eadw0685.)

Dog domestication corroborated to date from 11,000 years ago.  A large team of predominantly European based archaeologists and bioscientists has looked at the skull remains of 643 canid skulls spanning the past 50,000 years to see how their shape changed with time.  Their analyses show that a distinctive dog skull morphology (skull shape) first appeared at about 11,000 years ago.  This builds on a similar conclusion on previous research on dog genomes.  Other previous work suggest dog domestication might have begun a little earlier.  However, what this study also demonstrates that the variety of different breeds (previously attributed to breeding by 19th century Victorians) also began around this time.  This means that initial dog domestication must have begun earlier.  (See  Evin, A. et al. (2025) The emergence and diversification of dog morphology. Science, vol. 390, p741-4.)
          Related news previously covered elsewhere on this site includes:
  - American dogs came across Bering Straights rather than with Atlantic Vikings
  - Dogs may have been domesticated twice
  - Cat domestication revealed
  - Rice became a domesticated crop multiple times over 9,000 years ago
  - Those domesticating the horse were descended from hunter-gatherers
  - The origins of domesticated cattle
  - Cattle were domesticated after humans left Africa
  - Sheep and goat domestication revealed by archaeology.

Cat domestication took place much later than thought, new research reveals.  The origin of the domestic cat (Felis catus) had been thought to be quite ancient. There have been studies into dog domestication: the seem to have evolved from a population of East Asian wolves and took place before the rise of agriculture, though it could have been a little earlier.  Cat domestication was thought to have taken place over 6,000 years ago.  But new research published in the latest edition of Science suggests that cat domestication took place much, much later in the 1st century.  Researchers looked at low- to medium-coverage genomes for 87 ancient, museum, and modern cats (the latter just 17 of the former). As genes mutate slowly with time, it is possible to backtrack and get an estimation when the divergence from the wild population (Felis lybica lybica) took place.  Previous work looked at mitochondrial genomes.  This study looked at the genome in cats' cells' nuclei. Their findings challenge the commonly held view of a Neolithic introduction of domestic cats to Europe, instead placing their arrival several millennia later. The researchers suggest that more whole genomes be analysed, and to a higher resolution, to get a better picture.  (See  De Martinio, M., et al (2025) The dispersal of domestic cats from North Africa to Europe around 2000 years ago. Science, vol. 390, eadt2642.)

Readers have to unconsciously scan ahead to read fast.  The human eye (as do those of other mammals) has a zone of high resolution: the fovea (or yellow spot) on the retina. But the area around the fovea (the parafovea) encompasses a surrounding zone to the area of high resolution seen by the fovea.  A small group of British biologists and psychologists has now used magnetoencephalography and eye-tracking data on readers with some readers having the parafoveal area covered.  The researchers found that this greatly reduced reading speed.  This suggests that there is fast hierarchical processing of parafoveal words across distinct brain regions, enhancing reading efficiency and that readers subconsciously read ahead.  (See  Wang, L. (2025) Fast hierarchical processing of orthographic and semantic parafoveal information during natural reading. Nature Communications, vol. 16, 8893.)

Humans have five distinct brain ages with four key turning points.  A research team of four, primarily based at Cambridge in Britain, have looked at MRI scans of over 4,000 people aged up to 90 years old.  They then analysed these using 12 metrics. They found four major topological turning points across the human lifespan – around nine, 32, 66, and 83 years old. With five distinct periods or 'epochs' of brain age:  0–9 years old “infancy into childhood”;  9–32 years old “Adolescence”;  32–66 years old “Adulthood”;  66–83 years old “Early aging”;  and  83–90 years old “Late aging”.  (See  Mousley, A. et al (2025) Topological turning points across the human lifespan. Nature Communications, vol. 16, 10055.)

Any level of alcohol consumption may increase the likelihood of dementia.  UK and US biomedical scientist and clinician researchers have looked at data from two large-scale population-based cohorts: the US Million Veteran Programme and the UK Biobank.  Some 559, 559 adults aged 56–72 years were looked at over 4 years for US participants and 12 years for UK participants. During follow-up, 14 540 participants developed dementia and 48 034 died.  Factoring in their alcohol consumption habits. The study's findings support a detrimental effect of all types of alcohol consumption on dementia risk, with no evidence supporting the previously suggested protective effect of moderate drinking.  There is a fair bit of spread in the data but the trend is fairly clear. Several years worth of additional data should make the picture clearer.  (See  Topiwala, A. et al. (2025) Alcohol use and risk of dementia in diverse populations: evidence from cohort, case–control and Mendelian randomisation approaches. BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine, pre-print.)

 

…And finally this section, the season's SARS-CoV-2 / CoVID-19 science primary research and news roundup.

CoVID-19 a The second part of the UK inquiry into the CoVID-19 pandemic has reported.  The CoVID-19 inquiry is led by the Right Honourable Baroness Hallett. This part (module) of the inquiry looks at the core political and administrative decision-making across the UK in response to the pandemic.  It has found that the response of the four governments (UK, Welsh, Northern Irish and Scottish) was a repeated case of ‘too little, too late’. Lockdowns in 2020 and 2021 undoubtedly saved lives, but only became inevitable because of the acts and omissions of the four governments.  The initial response to the pandemic was marked by a lack of information and a lack of urgency.  Despite clear signs that the virus was spreading.  There were misleading assurances from the Department of Health and Social Care and the widely held view that the UK was well prepared for a pandemic.  The devolved administrations were too reliant on the UK government to lead the response.
          With regards to the first UK-wide lockdown, the UK government’s initial approach was to slow the spread of the virus. By 13th March 2020 it was clear the true number of cases was several times higher than previously estimated and that this approach would risk healthcare systems being overwhelmed.  Had restrictions been introduced sooner - when the number of cases was lower – the mandatory lockdown from 23rd March might have been shorter or not necessary at all.  This lack of urgency and the huge rise in infections made a mandatory lockdown inevitable. It should have been introduced one week earlier. Modelling shows that in England alone there would have been approximately 23,000 fewer deaths in the first wave up until 1st July 2020.  On 4th July 2020 the majority of restrictions in England were eased, despite advice to the UK government that this was high-risk and infections could spread more quickly.
         With regards to the second wave, the UK government, Welsh Government and Northern Ireland Executive introduced restrictions too late when faced with rising case rates in autumn 2020 and they were not in place for long enough, or were too weak to control the spread of the virus.  The approach of all four governments in the second half of 2021 had an element of risk. If the vaccines had been less effective or if Omicron was as severe as previous variants, the consequences would have been disastrous.
        As for the science advice, SAGE (the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies) provided high-quality scientific advice at extreme pace, but the effectiveness of SAGE’s advice was constrained by various factors including a lack of clearly stated objectives by the UK government. At the centre of the UK government, with the Boris Johnson administration, there was a toxic and chaotic culture.  (See  Hallett, H. C. (2025) UK CoVID-19 enquiry: Core decision-making and political governance. HC 1436 Volumes I and II – E03296643. Cabinet Office, London.)

Related SARS-CoV-2 / CoVID-19 news, previously covered elsewhere on this site, has been listed here on previous seasonal news pages prior to 2023.  However, this has become quite a lengthy list of links and so we stopped providing this listing in the news pages and also, with the vaccines for many in the developed and middle-income nations, the worst of the pandemic is over.  Instead you can find this lengthy list of links at the end of our initial SARS-CoV-2 briefing here.  It neatly charts over time the key research conducted throughout the pandemic.

 

And finally… A short natural science YouTube video

How We Figured Out an Asteroid Killed the Dinosaurs.  Look, it is no secret that one of our editors has never really forgiven the dinosaurs for what they did to Raquel Welch. And he is always in favour of killing more than one bird (dinosaur descendant) with one stone. So it was interesting to see PBS Eons' latest vid on the dinosaur asteroid…
        66 million years ago a giant space rock crashed into our planet and killed the dinosaurs. In the span of just four decades, we’ve gone from not knowing there was a space rock at all to knowing exactly where that planet-killer came from.
        You can see the 12-minute video here.

 

Spring 2026

Astronomy & Space Science News

 

Dark energy may just be a result of geometry.  A new paper suggests using geometry as an explanation for the way the universe is expanding ever faster.  This increasing expansion has been explained by invoking a hypothetical dark energy. However this 'energy' has never been detected.  The new proposal explains the increasing expansion of the universe as a natural property.  The standard model of the universe uses Riemannian geometry. In it, measurements are made and considered the same regardless of the direction and motion of the observer. Conversely, using Finsler geometry in which the observer's direction of motion and velocity are important. Using this geometry the researcher have reformulated the Friedman equations describing cosmic expansion and it seems to do so without the need to invoke dark energy.  (See  Pfeifer, C. et al (2025) From kinetic gases to an exponentially expanding universe – The Finsler-Friedmann equation. Pre-print.)

TRAPPIST-1A planets d and e sees knowledge of their respective atmospheres become more detailed.  The latest from the James Webb Space Telescope on the TRAPPIST-1A system (40.66 light years from Earth) suggests that the planet TRAPPIST-1d has an atmosphere but that it is neither thick like a gas giant's or a cloud-free Venus, cloud free modern Earth, or early Mars. It is either likely to be thin or contain high-altitude aerosols. There is, though, still a possibility that airless. TRAPPIST-1d is within in the system's habitable zone (and the planet has roughly 40% the mass of the Earth (10 times the mass of Mars).  Though much confirmation is needed, it could be that TRAPPIST-1d's atmosphere is a bit like modern-day Mars'.
          The recent James Webb data suggests that TRAPPIST-1e (the next planet out after TRAPPIST-1d) has a mass 70% that of Earth's. It receives a little less light energy from its star than the Earth does from the Sun, but more energy than Mars gets from the Sun.  It may at a stretch have – the data suggests – a hydrogen dominated atmosphere, but this is unlikely as, not only is the data weak, the hydrogen would probably have escaped. There is some weak evidence for an Earth-like, nitrogen rich, atmosphere but this is far from conclusive. TRAPPIST-1e is in the TRAPPIST-1A habitable zone and this is fairly certain.  We need more transits of the planet in front of its star to get more data.  (See  Piaullet-Ghorayeb, C. et al. (2025) Strict limits on potential secondary atmospheres on the temperate rocky planet TRAPPIST-1d. Astrophysical Journal Letters, vol. 989, 181,  Glidden, A. et al. (2025) WST-TST DREAMS: Secondary Atmosphere Constraints for the Habitable Zone Planet TRAPPIST-1 e. Astrophysical Journal Letters, vol. 990, L53  and  Espinoza, N. et al. (2025) JWST-TST DREAMS: NIRSpec/PRISM Transmission Spectroscopy of the Habitable Zone Planet TRAPPIST-1 e. Astrophysical Journal Letters, vol. 990, L52.)  ++++ Previously covered elsewhere in this site:
  – Exo-planet TRAPPIST-1b Earth-sized planet has no atmosphere
  – Exo-planet TRAPPIST-1c Earth-sized planet has no atmosphere
+++++  Astrum has a 21-minute video on TRAPPIST-1e's possible atmosphere.
  ++++  Exoplanet related news previously covered elsewhere on this site includes:
  – A nearby exo-planet has been directly observed
  – Youngest exoplanet found… and why it is important
  – One in a dozen stars may have ingested planets!
  – The first tidally-locked planet may have been found
  – 85 exoplanet candidates cool enough for liquid water
  – Two habitable zone, near Earth-sized, planets found… Almost!
  – The first transit detection of methane in an exo-planet atmosphere
  – Move over stars' habitable zones – Photosynthetic zones are the thing
  – A temperate exo-Earth has been detected!
  – A super-Earth may be a super-sauna
  – Exo-planet TRAPPIST-1c Earth-sized planet has no atmosphere
  – Exo-planet TRAPPIST-1b Earth-sized planet has no atmosphere
  – A single star has three super-Earths – and two rare super-Mercuries
  – There could be watery planets around red dwarf stars
  –First ever image of a multi-planet system around a Sun-like star captured
  – Giant planet pictured orbiting far from a twin star system
  – The first exo-planet has possibly been detected outside of our Galaxy
  – How many alien worlds could detect our small rocky plant, the Earth?
  – A hot Jupiter's atmosphere reveals cooler origins
  – Another planet survives red giant death phase of a star
  – How many Solar system type planetary systems are there in our spiral arm? We may soon be finding out
  – Quiet star holds out prospect for life near Earth
  – European Space Agency's CHEOPS launched to study exoplanets
  – NASA's TESS finds exoplanet in habitable zone
  – NASA's TESS finds its first planet orbiting two suns
  – Two more twin sun planetary systems found
  – Rocky planets with the composition similar to Earth and Mars are common in the Galaxy a new type of analysis reveals
  – Water detected on an exo-planet large analogue of Earth
  – 2019 and the number of exoplanets discovered tops 4,000!
  – A new technique probes atmosphere of exoplanet
  – European satellite observatory mission to study exoplanet atmospheres
  – The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) to launch
  – Seven near Earth-sized planets found in one system
  – Most Earth-like planets may be water worlds
  – Earth's fate glimpsed
  – An Earth-like exo-planet has been detected
  – Exoplanet reflected light elucidated
  – Kepler has now detected over 1,000 exoplanets and one could be an Earth twin
  - and Earth-sized planet in the habitable zone of a cool star.
  – Winston Churchill wrote about the possibility of alien life: documents found

A planet has been caught forming alone in interstellar space.  Planets (and stars) form by gathering up gas and dust... All well and good. But Cha 1107-7626, which lies around 190 parsecs (620 light years) from Earth in the constellation Chamaeleon, unlike planets that orbit stars, this object is a 'rogue planet' floating all on its own in space. Data collected by the Very Large Telescope in Chile and the James Webb Space Telescope show that Cha 1107-7626, which is already several times the mass of Jupiter, varied the amount of material it sucked up from its surrounding disk over time. Starting in June 2025, it ramped up its accretion rate by as much as eightfold, to the highest rates ever measured for any planet.  (See  Almendros-Abad, V. et al. (2025) Discovery of an Accretion Burst in a Free-floating Planetary-mass Object. The Astrophysical Journal Letters. vol. 992, L2.)  ++++ There is simulation here of how it may look by the European Southern Observatory.

Has Titan a sub-surface ocean?  Gravity data from the Cassini probe of Saturn's moon Titan and published in Nature Astronomy in 2024 debunked the notion of a deep and very dense subsurface ocean but instead suggested that there was one but it was composed of less dense water or ammonia and that this sort of ocean was more probable.  The latest news in this story is that there has been a reanalysis of the radiometric data acquired by Cassini using improved techniques.  These new measurements analysis precludes the existence of a subsurface liquid ocean in Titan.  The results are best explained by a model in which dissipation is concentrated in a high-pressure ice layer close to its melting point, a sort of slushy layer of mush. However, this layer probably hosts liquid water pockets.  It may be that there is some convection of these water pockets as tidal stresses warm the sluchy mush and this may even bring water pockets to the surface where they will freeze before being convected back down.  However, a completely liquid subsurface ocean is ruled out.  (See  Petricca, F. et al (2025 Titan’s strong tidal dissipation precludes a subsurface ocean. Nature, vol. 648, p556-561.)

Mysterious Martian minerals have been found by the Perseverance rover...  It could be life Jim...!  Perseverance has now left the Jezero crater as well as the Neretva Vallis river delta entering the crater (which billions of years ago used to be a lake) and has now moved up the Neretva river (indeed it has currently left the Neretva).  Over a year ago (such is the research and then peer-review time) it found unusual phosphate and sulphide minerals at two sites, known informally as Bright Angel and Masonic Temple, in the Neretva Vallis.  Researchers conclude that the iron phosphate mineral most likely to be present in the greenish specks is vivianite (Fe2 + 3(PO4)2 ·8H2O).  There is also iron sulphide and carbon in the mix.
          Now, it is possible that these minerals could have formed through basic chemistry but it is unlikely as high acidity and high temperatures (over 150°C) are required.  Having said that, life could form these minerals.  Alas, the limited analyses Perseverance can do cannot confirm whether life was involved in the minerals' creation. For that, the samples need to be returned to Earth for sulphur and carbon isotopic analysis. (Alas, President Trump has slashed the NASA budget, and so the sample return mission has been 'paused'.)  For now, all we have are tantalising possibilities. (See the paper  Hurowitz, J. A. et al. (2025) Redox-driven mineral and organic associations in Jezero Crater, Mars. Nature, vol. 645, p332-340  and the accompanying news item  Bishop, J. L. & Parente, M. (2025) Martian minerals reveal ancient chemical reactions. Nature, vol. 645, p317-8.)
          ++++  Related news previously covered elsewhere on this site includes:
  – There is evidence for a volcano just outside Mars' Jezero crater
  – Mysterious Martian minerals have been found by Perseverance...  It could be life Jim...
  – NASA's Mars mission successfully lands the Perseverance rover
  – The Perseverance lander has confirmed a Martian lake geology
  – Perseverance rover is under a third of the way to the Jezero crater delta
  – The river delta entering Jezero was originally larger
  – NASA abandons Mars sample returns for now

Asteroids in the same orbit as Venus could threaten Earth. ' There are 20 co-orbital asteroids of Venus currently known, but there could be more! We do not know whether there are more because from Earth these asteroids appear close to the Sun impeding observation.  A team of astronomers (all but one based in Brazil) has modelled the likelihood of other non-observable asteroids in the same orbit as Venus.  There results suggest that there may be. To detect these, they conclude, the easiest way would be to have a space telescope orbiting Venus itself and looking along the path of Venus's orbit as well as the space between Venus and Earth.  (See  Carruba, V. et al (2025) The invisible threat: Assessing the collisional hazard posed by undiscovered Venus co-orbital asteroids. Astronomy & Astrophysics, vol. 699, A86.)

The notion that the Earth is slowly rusting the Moon is further corroborated.  Haematite (Fe2O3) is a common iron oxide, a form of rust, and back in 2020, it was detected on parts of the Moon's surface. Water has also been detected on the Moon with locations of such water even suggesting that the Moon's axis has altered.  Then it was reported in 2021 confirmation of an earlier hypothesis that 'Earth wind' was a possible source of the Moon's water.  The idea is this, the Moon is normally bathed in Solar wind, but every now and then when its orbit takes it behind the Earth away from the Sun, the Moon becomes part protected by the Earth's magnetosphere and instead water and hydroxyl ions are carried from the Earth's atmosphere, by Solar wind, to the Moon: there is an 'Earth wind'.  This is the hypothesis. Yet, while we have the jigsaw pieces (the Earth wind and separately water found and oxidation of the Moon's surface), we did not know that Earth wind could actually create haematite.  Now, new research by an international team, largely based in China but also Britain and the US, have duplicated the chemical reactions in the lab that show that artificial Earth Wind can create haematite. It looks like the Earth really is slowly rusting the Moon.  (See  Wang, H. Z. et al (2025) Earth wind-driven formation of hematite on the lunar surface, Geophysical Research Letters , vol. 52, e2025GL116170.)

The Moon formed from inner Solar system material an analysis reveals.  The Moon formed from a giant impact of a planetary body, called Theia, with proto-Earth. But it is unknown whether Theia formed in the inner or outer Solar System but computer simulations do support the idea that Theia itself was formed a similar distance from the Sun as the Earth. Further, there is isotopic evidence in that there is a similarity of isotopes found on the Moon and the Earth but different from the isotope mix of some meteorites. Now, a new analysis using the isotopes of iron adds to this as reported in the journal Science. Combining this new isotopic data with previous isotopic analyses of Lunar and Earth rocks they found that all of Theia and most of Earth’s other constituent materials originated from the inner Solar System. Indeed, their calculations suggest that Theia might have formed just a little closer to the Sun than Earth did. (See Hopp, T., et al (2025) The Moon -forming impactor Theia originated from the inner Solar System. vol. 390, p819-823.)  ++++ Related news previously covered elsewhere on this site includes:
  – Was the Earth a molten magma ocean when the Moon was formed?
  – The top 2cm of the Moon's regolith is churned every 81,000 years
  – The Moon could have formed in a single day!
  – New exo-Moon forming detected

Reflected light from satellites and space junk is set to soar the coming decade.  The current number of satellites is only a fraction (less than 3%) of those to be launched in the next decade!  Three NASA scientists have looked at the proposed planned launches and have forecasted the satellite trail contamination levels for a series of international low- Earth-orbit telescopes.  The SPHEREx (Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization and Ices Explorer), ARRAKIHS (Analysis of Resolved Remnants of Accreted galaxies as a Key Instrument for Halo Surveys) and Xuntian space telescopes will have more than 96% of their exposures affected with multiple satellite tracks. The latter telescope – which is in the lowest orbit at a little over 400 km just above that of the International Space Station – will see an average of over 90 satellite tracks per picture taken!  The regulation of space is taking place at a slower pace than the space satellite industry.  (See  Borlaff, A. S. et al. (2025) Satellite megaconstellations will threaten space-based astronomy. Nature, vol. 648, p51-57.  There is also a Nature News & Views review piece here.)

And to finally round off the Astronomy & Space Science subsection, here is a short video…

ESA's BepiColombo explained for kids.  This five-minute children's animation (the second of two) explains ESA's current mission to Mercury.  In November 2026, the spacecraft will arrive at Mercury to stay. Bepi and Mio will orbit around the little planet to uncover all its mysteries, like: What is it made of? Does it have water in its polar crater shadows? And how does its magnetic field work?  You can see the video here.

 

Spring 2026

Science & Science Fiction Interface

Real life science of SF-like tropes and SF impacts on society

 

'Mirror Life' is an SF concept that may well soon potentially become science reality and an ethical headache for biologists.  This 'Mirror Life' concept has been a thing in science fiction. For example, in James Blish's novel Spock Must Die! (1970), Spock teleports to a distant planet, but it is protected by an energy field that reflects the transporter beam back to the Enterprise.  What happens is that instead of Spock being transported (by a 'Dirac jump') the original remains and a duplicate appears beside him… It turns out that this duplicate is not a duplicate at all but a mirror version of Spock right down to the molecular level…
          Now, in real life many of your biomolecules have 'handedness'; that is to say they can be 'left' handed or 'right handed' just like your hands. If you take your hands you cannot place one hand exactly over the other; all you can do is put them palm-to-palm where they form a mirror image of themselves.
          In real life, many amino acids (the building blocks of proteins) have handedness and this handedness is the same for all forms of life on Earth. 'Why?', is still something of a mystery (though one reasonably favoured theory is that this arises naturally our of chemistry and physics, but there are other ideas). Anyway, it would be possible to create 'mirror' amino acids hence 'mirror' proteins to the ones we find in real life. We might even create 'mirror 'microbes of life. Here, there are potential biomedical benefits as well as helping elucidate why life is handed the way it is.
          The problem is that such mirror life might escape the lab, run rampant and cause unknown problems… So, what to do?  Biologists met last autumn both in Manchester, Britain, and also the US National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine among other events. Already, dozens of mirror-image peptides, DNA and RNA molecules are already being developed as drug candidates for cancer, metabolic diseases, infectious diseases and inflammatory disorders. But we are still a way off producing a synthetic bacterium, though progress towards that is being made. This is why biologists want us to think about the ethics now.  (See  Zhu, T. (2025) Should research on mirror-image molecular biology be stopped?. Nature, vol. 645, p588-591.)

Telepathy technology has further advanced.  A Japanese researcher has been able to accurately predict what a person is seeing or hearing using their brain activity for more than a decade. But decoding the brain’s interpretation of complex content, such as short videos or abstract shapes, has proved more difficult. This is the latest attempt that uses artificial intelligence. In this instance an AI was trained to describe in words a short video (such as a person jumping into water from a cliff). Separately, an AI was used to interpret brain scans. The two AIs together were able to pick up a person's thoughts and make a short written description.  At the moment the technique can only reveal what a person is thinking if they think hard about a subject; it cannot reveal 'hidden' thoughts. Nonetheless, the potential for nonverbal thought– based brain-to-text communication has been demonstrated.  Eventually, it could provide an alternative communication pathway for individuals with language expression difficulties, such as patients following a stroke.  (  Horikawa, T. (2025) Mind captioning: Evolving descriptive text of mental content from human brain activity. Science Advances, vol. 11, eadw1464.)

Mind-reading devices can now predict preconscious thoughts: is it time to worry?  The ability of these devices to access aspects of a person’s innermost life, including preconscious thought, raises the stakes on concerns about how to keep neural data private. It also poses ethical questions about how neurotechnologies might shape people’s thoughts and actions – especially when paired with artificial intelligence.  Meanwhile, AI is enhancing the capabilities of wearable consumer products that record signals from outside the brain.  Ethicists worry that, left unregulated, these devices could give technology companies access to new and more precise data about people’s internal reactions to online and other content… (See  Drew, L. (2025) The Next Era of Mind-Reading is Coming. Nature, vol. 647, p575-7.)

The N. American 'Clovis' culture may have faced a space-born apocalypse.  Ancient civilisations, often on parallel/alternate Earths, are a staple of fantasy be it Lord of the Rings Middle Earth or Conan's Cimmeria.  Apocalypses are also fairly staple tropes of science fiction, and now there is news that the ancient, N. American Clovis culture may have been wiped out by multiple comet airburst explosions!
          The Clovis existed for just a few hundred years around 13,000 years ago.  This was a time when the Earth was coming out of the last glacial of the current ice age: a time known as the Younger Dryas. At that time, ice covered all of Canada together with some of the most northern USA and the Clovis lived in the southern USA.  The Clovis have been described as early technology hunter gatherers in that they used stone-tipped spears, knives and so forth.  Their sudden disappearance has been put down to a number of things including climate change (the Earth was warming from the last glacial) to the extinction of large animals (mega-fauna) by the Clovis themselves: mega-fauna were a Clovis food source.
          The latest research from US archaeologists and geoscientists, has looked at geological samples from three key Clovis sites and at all of them they have found shocked quartz granules and melted silica that date to around 12,800 years ago.  They explain these as possibly there being a number of cometary fragments that air-bursted causing a number of two kilometre-wide fireballs and much devastation (it may have caused an abrupt climate change period of just a few years). This, they say, is what could have ended the Clovis.  (See  Kennett, J. P., et al. (2025) Shocked quartz at the Younger Dryas onset (12.8 ka) supports cosmic airbursts/impacts contributing to North American megafaunal extinctions and collapse of the Clovis technocomplex. PLOS One, vol. 20 (9), e0319840.)

AI chat bots can successfully influence voters more than TV adverts, but right-wing AI's hallucinate much more.  Researchers have looked at three elections: the 2024 US presidential election, the 2025 Canadian federal election and the 2025 Polish presidential election. They trained AIs model advocated for one of the top two candidates. Participants were interviewed to identify for whom they gave support and then told that they would be talking to an AI randomly assigned them and had three rounds of conversational change. The AIs were instructed to persuade using facts.  Conversations increased support for that candidate by around 2–3 percentage points. This is larger than the impact of traditional political advertisinng such as a television advert lasting the length of the conversation with the AI. Yet, across all three countries, the AI models advocating for candidates on the political right made more inaccurate claims. This reflects the political propaganda on which the AI chat bots were trained.  (See  Lin H. et al (2025) Persuading voters using human–artificial intelligence dialogues. Nature, vol.648, p394-401  and the review piece  Vargiu, C. & Nai, A. (2025) AI chatbots can persuade voters. Nature, vol.648, p287-8.)

Yet another step closer to artificial general intelligence comes with an AI that has created its own learning algorithm that is way better than any human-generated algorithm.  Animals learn by trial and error – they see in the real world what works. This is called 'reinforcement learning'. Reinforcement learning has been used before on AI, for example, to solve Rubik's cube efficiently, improve playing go, helping border staff seek out asymptomatic CoVID travellers, out perform humans on the car race track and getting AI to train other AIs.  It has also been used to improve the efficiency of human written computer code.
          With regards to this last, reinforcement learning has now generated a learning algorithm that has state-of-the-art performance and better than any human generated algorithm.  It can even solve tasks it had never encountered before.  The researchers conclude that they are close to having AI devise algorithms required for advanced artificial intelligence.  It could be that the singularity and the creation of true artificial intelligence that exceed that of a human could happen simultaneously.  Already, it can be argued that AI has outgrown its ability for safe integration into society and that unforeseen impacts are taking place. This new advance means that the rate of development will only increase, with all that that implies for society.  (See  Oh, J. et al (2025) Discovering state-of-the-art reinforcement learning algorithms. . Nature, vol.648, p312-319.7nbsp; and  the review piece  Lehman, J. (2025) AI that develops its own algorithms. Nature, vol.648, p283-4.)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) needs regulating – China is taking a lead.  Science Fiction repeatedly warns of AI issues from Terminator's Sky Net and 2001's HAL to The Forbin Project and the recent Where the Axe is Buried, but few are taking serious attempts to regulate this nascent tech.  However, China is proposing to set up a global body to coordinate the regulation of AI, to be known as the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO). China is known for it human rights abuses, illegal territorial claims and aggressive trade policies and this may cause some not to engage with WAICO. Others, including an editorial in Nature, say that it would be prudent to explore any proposals arising out of WAICO.

Reminder: The Linked-In Artificial Intelligence Big Brother is now watching you… Unless you opted out. George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty Four portrayed a surveillance state dystopic future…. And as of 3rd November 2025. if you are on the social-media site for professionals, Linked-In that they are now use data from its members to train artificial intelligence (AI). This is because, they say, it "enhances your experience and better connects our members to opportunities".  However, we are not sure whether this move breaks GDPR? GDPR specifies that citizens should be asked to 'opt in' to data-sharing. (The UK's Data Protection Act 2018 – see its Section 1.)
          If you are a Linked-In user and not want your data shared with AI then you need to opt-out yourself. If you are one such then log into Linked-In and try this link www.linkedin.com/mypreferences/d/settings/data-for-ai-improvement. (Though it may be that if Linked-In cotton on to their likely breaking GDPR they may change this link?)

Ghost forests in USA have been revealed by artificial intelligence.  Haunted forests are a staple of fantasy, but in one real sense they do exist!  A news item in this week's journal Science reports on new research using artificial intelligence (AI) that has detected a vast scope of ‘ghost forests’ along the US east coast. The AI was trained on aerial photos of known ghost forests. The AI found nearly 12 million dead trees, many likely killed by rising seas. These “ghost forests” are otherworldly stands of bleached dead trees drowned by flooding or poisoned by saltwater that is intruding Inland across around 36,000 square kilometres of coastal forests, many in areas where ghost forests had not been documented before. This analysis could help identify other forests at risk of becoming ghosts, a process expected to reduce biodiversity and release planet-warming carbon stored in the trees. Not all of the AI-counted trees were killed by water; some were victims of insects or disease. But more than 6 million stand in low-lying coastal areas, suggesting they were vulnerable to flooding.  (See  Dineen, J. (2025) AI map reveals vast scope of ‘ghost forests’ along east coast of US. Science.)

SF has often noted that the future is digital but with issues!  That future is now here with increasing problems as a recent Amazon Web Services failure has revealed.  Amazon Web Services is a major digital player with an annual turnover of over US$100 million.  In October (2025) a fault hit an Amazon Web Services centre in Virginia; it is the third time in five years a major internet outage has stemmed from the northern Virginia data centre. This knocked out many services in both the US and Europe from Zoom to Snap Chat, from some banking apps to online air flight bookings, among a host of other services, for 15 hours before things began to fully recover.  More than 1,000 apps and websites were affected and than 11 million reports of failures were made.  Amazon Web Services has an annual turnover of £1.7 trillion
          As said, this is not new. Earlier in the year (2025) criminal hacks on Marks and Spencer, The Co-op and Jaguar Land Rover led to empty shelves and production lines being halted as the companies struggled without their computer systems. This caused Britain's government to issue a warning calling for businesses to plan for potential cyber-attacks by having proven pen and paper capability as back-up.  Such advice is not new.
          Yet businesses and people are increasingly relying on distant services available 24/7.  This also comes on top of increasing cloud reliance despite sustainability and energy consumption issues: data centres' energy use is exponentially increasing. Folk storing their e-mails, pictures and other data in the cloud are using data centres that are continually powered on. Conversely, if folk stored their data on their home personal computers (PCs) and back-up USBs then when the PC is turned off then energy consumption ceases. This is not true of cloud stored data.
          Meanwhile, the Amazon web Service failure incident seems to have been caused by an internal domain name system (DNS) coding error and not a cyberhack. Nonetheless, it reveals how susceptible systems are even without bad actors' involvement.  Science fiction has warned us, but are we listening? Are you?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) hallucinates because we tell it to.  In the classic film and book, 2001: A Space Odyssey, the AI Hal malfunctions, killing the crew, due to a programming conflict between the confidential, secret reason behind their space mission and the success of the said space mission: Hal concluded it could complete the mission without the crew…  Today, with the arrival of early AI, we have similar problems.  Large language models (LLMs), such as those that underpin OpenAI’s popular ChatGPT platform, are prone to confidently spouting factually incorrect statements.
          These blips are often attributed to bad input data, but in a preprint, a team from OpenAI and the Georgia Institute of Technology proves that even with flawless training data, LLMs can never be all-knowing – in part because some questions are just inherently unanswerable. However, hallucinations aren’t inevitable. An AI could just admit three magic words: I don’t know. So why don’t they?
          The root problem, the researchers found, may lie in how LLMs are trained. They learn to bluff because their performance is ranked using standardised benchmarks that reward confident guesses and penalise honest uncertainty. In response, the team calls for a rethinking of benchmarking so accuracy and self-awareness count as much as confidence.  (See this reported here  Zhao, Z. (2025) AI hallucinates because it’s trained to fake it till it makes it. Science, vol. 390, p558-9.)

 

And to finally round off the Science & SF Interface subsection, here are some short videos…

Will humanity ever become a Type I Kardashev civilisation?  Some of us at SF² Concatenation are not big fans of the Kardashev Scale of which, no doubt, Sheldon's mother believes it to be a communist plot.  Yet is has its adherents and is decidedly genre-adjacent as it aims to categorise planetary and interplanetary civilisations… Hank Green's recent vid at the Sci Show YouTube channel takes a dive into the Kardashev Scale noting that we are currently somewhere around 0.7 on it depending on how you do the maths.
          If you've heard of the Kardashev Scale, you might be a fan of Sci-Fi. Or maybe you're just interested in when Earth will achieve that elusive Type 1 status. But since its inception, people who aren't Kardashev have had the opportunity to iterate on his original idea...from thinking about where blue whales fall on the Scale, to thinking up entirely new scales to describe humanity's relationship with the world around them.
          You can see his14-minute video here.

We are (A.I.) doomed. Doomed. Doomed! You hear?  One of our editors keeps on telling folk that the machines are taking over but no-one ever listens… Actually, that's not true: it is a load of balderdash and (cover your ears) bumpkin. The 'Godfather' of artificial intelligence (AI) is Geoffrey Hinton. Lest you had forgotten, he won the Turing Award in 2019 and he has now just won the Queen Elizabeth Award. (Oh, and he bagged a Nobel in 2024, but you knew that.) He has been warning for some time of the dangers of AI and that it could doom humanity. (So I am certainly not alone in warning folk. That's a little myth our editor's been perpetuating…) And this brings us up to date.
          This week's BBC Radio 4 programme Inside Science looked at AI as a threat. The first half of the programme was devoted to a fascinating interview with the Godfather of AI himself and why it certainly threatens humanity. This threat is so serious that it should necessitate us, whether we like it or not, to research into how we might (just 'might') come up with a way of successfully living with AI... If we don't, we are doomed. Doomed. Doomed! You hear? You can access the programme here.

Is our Solar system unique with a protective large Jupiter and an Earth-sized planet in the habitable zone of a Sun-like star?  Answering this question will go a long way to solving the Fermi Paradox – if there are technological aliens, then where are they?  Matt O’Dowd over at PBS Space-Time muses that, following theESA's Gaia satellite's first data release in 2016 we had a second and then third Gaia 2021 data release though the full data came out in 2023.  We are slated to have a fourth in December 2026 (which will include time-series data for the first time and not just parallaxes and data covering five years – twice that of the third release and so provide data on more distant stars).  There will be a fifth data release in the early 2030s.  This ESA Gaia satellite data, combined with that from NASA's TESS should be able to identify Solar system type planetary systems in our part of the Galaxy.
          There are lots of reasons to search for planets around other stars – exoplanets. A big one is to find other places in the universe that might harbour life. We only know of one such planet so far: Earth. And so we get particularly excited when we find Earth-mass planets at the right distance from their star to sustain liquid water—also critical for life as we know it. We’ve found lots of those “habitable” worlds. But we also don’t know what factors are really critical to the initial development of life. Maybe star type? We get even more excited if that Earth-mass at the right distance from a Sun-type star. We’ve found a few of those too, and we can infer that there are lots more.
          You can see Matt's 23-minute video here.

 

 

Spring 2026

Rest In Peace

The last season saw the science and science fiction communities sadly lose…

 

David Baltimore, the US molecular biologist, has died aged 87.  He is best known for co- winning (with Howard Temin and Renato Dulbecco) the 1975 Nobel for Physiology or Medicine for the discovery of reverse transcriptase – the enzyme that directs the synthesis of DNA from an RNA.  This solved the mystery of how RNA viruses could change the DNA of the cells they infect.  It also revealed how, much later, cells could produce further copies of the viral RNA.  The idea for such an agent was hypothesised by the aforementioned Howard Temin who also, independently made the discovery of reverse transcriptase.  This discovery over turned a central dogma of molecular biology as it demonstrated that genetic information could traffic both ways between DNA and RNA.  His subsequent work included that on immunology and the regulation of immunoglobulins.

Steven Bond, the US comic shop owner and fan, has died aged 72.  Based in Minneapolis he was regularly on Micon committees and was on them for Minicon 14 and 16-21.

Pierre Bordage, the French SF author, has died aged 70.  Though he was quite prolific and has had works translated into Russian, Italian, Spainish, Slovenian and Romanian, little has been translated into English. A notable exception is the Les Guerriers du Silence [The Warriors of Silence] series 1993 – 1998.

Grant Canfield, the US fan artist, has died aged 79.  His fan art contributions included to including the interior artwork in the book Fandom Harvest.  He was short-listed for Best Fan Artist Hugo Award every year from 1972 to 1978.

Renato Casaro, the Italian artist, has died aged 89.  He painted over 2,000 film posters which included Solaris, Flash Gordon (Argentina version), The Ipcress File, Conan the Barbarian, Octopussy, Red Sonja, The Adventures of Baron Munchausen and Dune (1984). Some of his work appears in his book Painted Movies.  His work has gone mostly uncredited. He lived and died in Treviso.

Yang (Frank) Chen-Ning, the Chinese physicist, has died aged 103.  The topics he worked on included: statistical mechanics, integrable systems, gauge theory, and both particle physics and condensed matter physics. He and Tsung-Dao Lee received the 1957 Nobel Prize in Physics for their work on parity non-conservation of weak interaction. The two proposed that the conservation of parity, a physical law observed to hold in all other physical processes, is violated in the so-called weak nuclear reactions, those nuclear processes that result in the emission of beta or alpha particles. Yang is also well known for his collaboration with Robert Mills in developing nonabelian gauge theory, widely known as the Yang–Mills theory. He lived in the USA for nearly 60 years. In 2003, returned to live in China, after the death of his wife.

Iain Douglas-Hamilton OBE, CBE, the British zoologist, has died aged 83.  He was the son of an RAF Spitfire pilot who was killed in WWII when Iain was just a tot.  Iain studied zoology at Oxford University and specialised in elephants which was the subject of his doctorate. His early work specialised in elephant social behaviour in the Tanzania's Lake Manyara National Park.  He married to Oria Douglas-Hamilton, founder of Elephant Watch Camp, in Samburu National Reserve, Kenya. Kenya had seen a decline by over 90% of its elephant population!  From 1980 to 1982, he lived in Uganda, where he was made Honorary Chief Park Warden amid the hiatus after Idi Amin's fall. He was in charge of anti-poaching activities under a project to rehabilitate Uganda's three game parks that was jointly financed by the United Nations and the European Community. This work saw him occasionally come under fire from poachers.  In 1993 he moved to Kenya where he formed the Save the Elephants non-governmental organisation and charity.  In 2013, Save the Elephants launched the Elephant Crisis Fund in partnership with the US-based Wildlife Conservation Network. By his death it had raised over £27.3 million (US$36m).  From 1993 to 2004 he was a wildlife and environmental consultant to the[39] European Union.  In addition to academic scientific paper, his books include Battle for the Elephants (Viking, 1992).  His documentary films include The Family that Lives with Elephants (narrated by David Niven, 1973) and A Life Among Elephants (2024).

Tony Edwards, the English SF fan, has sadly died aged 83.  In the late 1950s, along with Charles Partington and Harry Nadler, he co-founded Manchester's Delta SF group. This group went on over the next decade to 1970 to make 12 short films and 3 spoof, satirical TV adverts. Later, a film was made in 1995, Night of the Monochrome Monsters. A number of Delta SF's films were shown at the British Eastercon. Tony himself was on the committee of two Eastercons: Thirdmancon (1968) and Chessmancon (1972).  In 1963 he, Charles and Harry began co-editing the fanzine Alien and this in turn morphed into the semi-prozine Alien Worlds (1965). One issue was distributed at the British Eastercon and another was slated for the 23rd Worldcon (Loncon 2, 1965) but alas a paper-print mix-up impeded production for that event.  Through this time, Tony was a member of the Northern Science Fiction and Fantasy Group as well as the Manchester and District (MaD) SF group (not to be confused with nearby Bolton's (BaD) SF group).  In 1988 Harry Nadler met Gil Lane-Young and they, with Tony, founded Manchester's Society of Fantastic Films that screened SF and horror films, and Tony was its Treasurer.  Then in 1990 the Society put on Manchester's first Festival of Fantastic Films with Harry Nadler at the helm and Tony its Treasurer and Membership Secretary. The three continued to put on Fests each year through to Harry's own passing in 2002. Gil Lane-Young took over the Fest's organisation through to 2019 with Tony in regular attendance. Since 2021 the Fest has been run by Tony's daughter and Harry's God-daughter, Kate.  Both Tony, Harry Nadler and Charles Partington, were Knights of St. Fantony.  The 2025 Festival of Fantastic Films was held in honour of Tony's memory.


Tony Edwards (wearing his Knight of St Fantony blazer over a Festival of Fantastic
Films sweat-shirt) and Jonathan Cowie, at the Festival of Fantastic Films, 2019.

Leslie Fish, the filker, has died aged 72.  Along with The DeHorn Crew, Fish created the first commercial filk recording in 1976, Folk Songs for Folk Who Ain’t Even Been Yet. Her second recording, Solar Sailors (1977), included the song 'Banned from Argo', a comic song parodying Star Trek which has since gave rise to over 100 variants. She won 10 Pegasus Awards for filk excellence.  She is also noted for some controversial views regarding transgender issues.

Gil Gerard, the US actor, has died aged 82.  In genre terms he was most famous for starring in the series Buck Rogers in the 25th Century (1978-'81). His other genre work included: the series E.A.R.T.H. Force and the film Dire Wolf (2009).

Dame Jane Goodall DBE , the English primatologist and anthropologist, has died aged 91.  She was aided early in her career by the archaeologist Louis Leakey and his co-worker and wife Mary. As such Jane became one of Leakey's three 'angels' (along with Dian Fossey and Birut? Galdikas). Jane Goodall's career focussed on chimpanzee behaviour especially family behaviour in the wild in Tanzania.. She went on to found the Jane Goodall Institute. She was a global leader in chimpanzee protection and their habitat conservation. In 2003 she was made a Dame "for services to the environment and conservation".  She authored several books including Through a Window: 30 Years Observing the Gombe Chimpanzees (1990). She subject of more than 40 films including: 'Fifi's Boys episode for Natural World (BBC, 1995),Chimpanzee (Disney Nature, 2012) and Jane Goodall: The Hope (National Geographic Studios, 2020).

Philippe Goddin, the Belgian author and authority on Hergé's Tin Tin, has sadly died aged 81.  He is especially noted for the seven-volume (totalling 3,000 pages) Hergé - Chronologie d'une oeuvre [Hergé -Chronology of his work].  He also helped to keep the 1990/1 television series The Adventures of Tintin more true to the original graphic novels.

Prof. Sir John Gurdon FRS, the British zoologist, has died aged 92.  He found school at Eton “intensely uncomfortable” and at 15 was ranked last out of 250 pupils in biology. He went to Oxford University but – having done a primer during his gap year – switched to biology.  He is arguably best known for his pioneering research in nuclear transplantation and cloning. Indeed, while the term 'clone' had been used for many years relating to plants, in 1963 the J. B. S. Haldane, while talking about Gurdon's work, became one of the first to use the word "clone" in reference to animals. Gurdon showed that specialist cells, such as skin cell, retained all the organisms genetic information and that cell specialisation came about through switching genes on and off.  His work prepared the ground for animal cloning.  He also worked on stem cells.  In 2012, he and Shinya Yamanaka were jointly were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for the discovery that mature cells can be converted to stem cells.

Roger Hill, the US fan, has died.  He joined Los Angles SF Society in 1970 and had an interest in music.  In real life he was an Emeritus Professor of Physics at Southern Illinois University.

Arthur Hlavaty, the US fan, has died aged 83.  He was a fanzine fan and some of his zines were Derogatory Reference (1990-), The Diagonal Relationship (1977-'82) and The Dillinger Relic (1980s).

Darleane Hoffman, the US nuclear chemist, has died aged 98.  She graduated in 1948 and got her doctorate in 1951.  After a year at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory she joined her physicist husband at Los Alamos Scientific Laboratory but at first was not allowed access to a laboratory as the personnel human resources department refused to believe that a woman could be a chemist!  After a spell lecturing at university, in 1979 she went to the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory where she became its first woman division leader.  Her achievements include the discovery in 1971 of naturally occurring plutonium-244 that put paid to the long-held belief that uranium-238 was the heaviest element found in nature.  She validated the discovery, 20 years earlier, of the element 106, called seaborgium in honour of its discoverer and Darlene's mentor, Glenn Seaborg.  She also isolated fermium-257 and discovered that it could split into two isotopes of similar sized atomic numbers: up til then its was thought that one decay product would always be much smaller than another. This finding was initially met with much doubt.  Her awards include the National Medal of Science, the Priestley Medal and the Enrico Fermi Presidential Award.

Ronald T. Jones, the US writer, has tragically died aged 58 following a hit and run incident.  His first published story was in Genesis: An Anthology of Black Science Fiction (2010). He wrote the Black fantastic, amazing action adventure stories, space opera and military SF. He grew up and lived in Chicago.

Michael Kenward OBE, the British science writer and editor, has died aged 80.  He graduated in physics (1966) before working as as a researcher on nuclear fusion at Culham Laboratory.  For many years (1979 to 1990) he was the longest serving editor of New Scientist magazine.

Ingar Knudtsen Jnr., the Norwegian writer, has died aged 80.  Many of his stories and novels deal with a future fight between the government on Earth and the separatist movement of Mars Space Organisation.  His first published short story was 'Sykt Sinn' ['A Sick Mind'] in 1971. He won Norway's Nova-Statuetten Award in 1974 and 1977.  The title story of the xcollection Operasjon Ares [Operation Ares] (1984) was Norway's first SF murder mystery novel.

Toni Korlee, the Finnish SF fan, has died aged 50.  He worked on the 2017, 2019 and 2024 Worldcons as well as many local conventions.

Eric Larson, the US fan, has died aged 62.  Star Trek was Eric's gateway series into SF and then Star Wars came out and he became an avid SF film fan.  He originally hailed from Madison, Wisconsin and in real life worked on promoting films including genre-related ones such as Toy Story, Batman and the live-action 101 Dalmatians.  He regularly helped out a Baycons but was a conrunner in his own right. He established FilmCon, a film making convection for SFfans.  He also ran an anime convention, anime with NakamCon- that was also partly steampunk.  Notably, he was one of those behind the long-runing steampunk convention series, TeslaCon.  In addition to SF films and steampunk, he was an avid collector of SF/F art books and maker of genre-related costumes.

June Lockhart, the US actress, has died aged 100.  Her first film was in A Christmas Carol (1938). Notably, he co-starred in Son of Lassie (1945) and reprised the role in the TV series Lassie (1958 – 1964).  Her genre work included: Aladdin and the Magic Lamp (1982) and Zombie Hamlet (2012). However she is best known for playing Maureen Robinson in Lost in Space (1965-8). This led her to PR activities with NASA who, in 2013, awarded her the Exceptional Public Achievement Medal for inspiring the public about space exploration.  She also had a cameo in the film Lost in Space (1998) and was the voice of mission control in an episode of the Netflix re-boot series Lost in Space (2021) that ran for three seasons.

Nuno Loureiro, the Portugeuse physicist, was tragically shot aged just 47.  He obtained undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in physics from Portugal’s Instituto Superior Técnico and Britain's Imperial College.  He undertook postdoc work at Princeton University’s plasma physics laboratory (USA) and at the Culham Centre for Fusion Energy (Grea Britain).  He briefly returned to Portugal and the Instituto Superior Técnico’s institute for plasmas and nuclear fusion before joining MIT’s plasma science and fusion centre in 2016.  he was shot in the foyer to his home's foyer in Boston.  ++++  Shortly after a connection was made between a mass shooting 50 miles away at Brown University and Nuno Loureino's murderer. He had killed two students and wounded nine others.  The suspect was Neves Valente, 48, a Portuguese citizen who had been living in the US. He had been a doctoral student at Brown and previously studied with Nuno Loureiro and attended the same academic program between 1995 and 2000 at Instituto Superior Técnico University.  Following the killings, the Trump administration has suspended the green card lottery programme that apparently Neves Valente used to enter the US in 2000. However the police believed that Valente entered the US on a student visa and became a permanent resident in 2017.

Mark Alln Norell, the US palaeobiologist, has died aged 68.  He is best known as the discoverer of the first theropod embryo and for the description of feathered dinosaurs.  He and colleagues showed that birds belong to the group of carnivorous dinosaurs known as theropods, that also include Velociraptor and Tyrannosaurus.  He also advanced palaeobiological analytical techniques. For example, he developed an approach that uses ‘ghost lineages’ by recognising that the existence of lineages can be inferred on the basis of their relationships even when they leave no trace in the fossil record. This method has become adopted widely in palaeontology.  His work regularly appeared in major scientific journals (including cover stories in Science and Nature) and was listed by Time magazine as being behind one of the ten most significant science stories of 1993, 1994 and 1996. He was a curator at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, USA.  he was the author of a popular science book Unearthing the Dragon (2005).

Rob Reiner , the US film director, has tragically died aged 78.  Famously he directed This is Spinal Tap (1984) among many other remarkable films. In genre terms he is known for directing The Princess Bride (1987) that went on to win a Hugo Award for Best Dramatic Presentation. Also of genre interest is Misery (1990). As an actor he appeared in a 1967 episode of Batman 'The Penguin Declines'.

Prunella Scales CBE, the British actress, has died aged 93.  Pru is possibly best known for Sybil Fawlty in the BBC television sitcom Fawlty Towers (1975–1979) and her performance as Queen Elizabeth II in Alan Bennett's A Question of Attribution (1991), which earned her a BAFTA nomination.  However she first came to the British public's attention in a significant way in Marriage Lines (1961-'66).  Her genre credits include: Ghosts (1962), The Hound of the Baskervilles (1978), The Boys from Brazil (1978), The World of Peter Rabbit and Friends (1994), and The Ghost of Greville Lodge (2000).  From 1997 until 2002, she was president of CPRE (at that time known as the Council for the Protection of Rural England).  Pru was married to actor Timothy West from 1963 until his death in 2024. They had both starred in the docu-series Great Canal Journeys (2014–2019).

Ken Smookler, the Canadian SF fan, has died aged 96.  He is particularly noted for co-founding the Ontario Science Fiction Club (OSFiC). A lawyer in real life, he wrote the fantasy novel Farr & Beyond: Lawyers for the Otherworldly. It concerns a law firm offering services to fairy-tale characters, such as two of the Three Little Pigs, who sue their contractors after their houses of straw and sticks succumb to the Big Bad Wolf.

George Smoot, the US astrophysicist, has died aged 80.  In 1966 he got dual bachelor's degrees in mathematics and physics from MIT and then a Ph.D. in particle physics in 1970.  He followed an interest in cosmic microwave background radiation (CMB). He then proposed to NASA instrumentation for the Cosmic Background Explorer (COBE) satellite that launched in 1989 with John Mather as a mission coordinator.  This detected tiny fluctuations in the CMB.  He won the Nobel Prize for Physics in 2006 for his work on COBE.

Flora M Speer, the US writer, has died aged 91.  Her novel series included 'Dulan's Planet' (1990-'96) and 'Charlemagne Time Travel' (1993-2000) and were romantic science fiction stories.

Tom Stoppard , the British playwright and scriptwriter, has died aged 88.  IIn the world of stage he is noted for winning a Laurence Olivier Award and five Tony Awards for Best Play.  In genre terms he is known for the scripts for Brazil (1985) and NBC Experiment in Television (anthology series; 1 ep; 1970), and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) while he did uncredited work as a script doctor on Star Wars: Episode III (2005), Sleepy Hollow(1999), and Hook (1991). He also wrote the script adaptation of J. G. Ballard’s autobiographical Empire of the Sun (1987).

Drew Struzan, the US film poster artist, has died aged 78.  He was known for his more than 150 film posters, which include: Blade Runner, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, as well as films in the series Indiana Jones, Back to the Future, Harry Potter and Star Wars.

Jean-Louis Trudel, the Canadian SF/F author, has died aged 58.  An astrophysicist in real life three science fiction novels published in France, four fiction collections, and twenty-six young adult books published in Canada. His awards include the Grand Prix de la Science-Fiction et du Fantastique Québécois in 2001 and several Prix Aurora Awards. He twice (1994, 1996) won Aurora Awards in fan categories.

John Varley, the US SF/F author, and grandmaster has died aged 78.  His novels include:  Titan (1979) that was short-listed for the Hugo and Nebula Awards and which won a Locus;  Wizard (1980) that was short-listed for a Hugo and a Locus award;  Millennium (1983) short-listed for a Hugo, Locus and Philip K. Dich Award;  Steel Beech (1992) short-listed for a Hugo and Locus Award;  and Red Thunder (2003) which won an Endeavour Award and was short-listed for Campbell Award.  His sjhort story collections include The John Varley Reader: Thirty Years of Short Fiction (2004).  His novella 'The Persistence of Vision' (1979) won a Nebula and Hugo. His novella 'Press Enter' (1985) won a Hugo. Including short stories, he won ten Locus Awards.

John Waggott, the British SF fan, has died aged 61.  He was particularly active from the late 1970s to the mid-1990s and was a member of ZZ9 and the BSFA.

Peter Watkins, the English film documentary maker, has died aged 90.  He is particularly noted for the documentary cum portrayal of a nuclear war on Britain, The war Game (1966) that was deemed so horrific that it was banned from broadcast by the BBC but shown in cinemas and public halls to much political acclaim and the winning of two BAFTAs.  less well known is that, through private correspondence, he inspired Beatle John Lennon and Yoko Ono to campaign for peace.

James Watson, the US molecular biologist and zoologist, has died aged 97.  Famously, while working in Britain, he co-authored with the British molecular biologist and physicist, Francis Crick, a paper in Nature proposing the double helix structure of the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) molecule. In 1962, Watson, Crick, and Maurice Wilkins were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine "for their discoveries concerning the molecular structure of nucleic acids and its significance for information transfer in living material".  Watson and Crick's use of DNA X-ray diffraction data collected by Rosalind Franklin and Maurice Wilkins has been a longstanding controversy as some of Franklin's unpublished data were used without her knowledge or consent by Watson and Crick in their construction of the double helix model of DNA.  From 1968, he was the director of Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory.  He then became its director and president for approximately 35 years, subsequently serving as its chancellor and, later, chancellor emeritus. Between 1988 and 1992, Watson was associated with the National Institutes of Health, helping to establish the Human Genome Project.  He resigned from Cold Springs in 2007 after claiming that there is a genetic link between race and intelligence. In 2019, following the broadcast of a documentary where Watson reiterated these views on race and genetics, Cold Springs revoked his honorary titles and severed all ties with him.

Subrina Wood, the US Star Trek fan, has died aged 69.  She was a member of SyFi Sistas.

 

Spring 2026

End Bits & Thanks

 

 

Well, that is 2025 done and dusted.  2025 was..:-

          The 10th anniversary of the publication of:-
                    Dark Intelligence by Neal Asher
                    Mother of Eden by Chris Beckett
                    The Long Utopia by Terry Pratchett & Stephen Baxter
                    Firefight by Brandon Sanderson
                    Guns of the Dawn by Adrian Tchaikovsky
                    Xeelee Endurance by Stephen Baxter
                    Killing Titan by Greg Bear
                    The Dead Lands by Benjamin Percy
                    Children of Time by Adrian Tchaikovsky
                    Luna: New Moon by Ian McDonald

          The 20th anniversary of the publication of:-
                    Cowl by Neal Asher
                    Mind's Eye by Paul McAuley
                    Learning the World by Ken MacLeod
                    The Brightonomicon by Robert Rankin
                    Here, There & Everywhere by Chris Roberson
                    Olympos by Dan Simmons
                    Accelerando by Charles Stross
                    Spin by Robert Charles Wilson

          The 20th anniversary of the release of:-
                    Serenity
                    War of the Worlds/P>

          The 30th anniversary of the publication of:-
                    The Time Ships by Stephen Baxter
                    The Lost World by Michael Crichton
                    Axiomatic by Greg Egan
                    Diamond Age by Neal Stephenson

          The 30th anniversary of the release of:-
                    Harrison Bergeron
                    Screamers
                    Village of the Damned

          The 30th anniversary of Star Trek Voyager

          The 30th anniversary of Roger Zelazny's passing.

          The 40th anniversary of the discovery of the ozone hole over Antarctica.

          The 50th anniversary of the publication of:-
                    The Shockwave Rider by John Brunner
                    Tales from Known Space by Larry Niven
                    Orbitsville by Bob Shaw
                    The Stochastic Man by Robert Silverberg

          The 50th anniversary of the release of:-
                    A Boy and His Dog
                    Monty Python and the Holy Grail
                    The Rocky Horror Picture Show
                    Rollerball

          The 50th anniversary of Space 1999.

          The 50th anniversary of Metal Hurlant.

          The 50th anniversary of James Blish's passing.

          The 50th anniversary of NASA's Space Shuttle patent,
          the founding of the European Space Agency (ESA),
          and the discovery of monoclonal antibodies.

          The 60th anniversary of Thunderbirds debut broadcast.

          The 75th anniversary of The Martian Chonicles by Ray Bradbury.

          The 75th anniversary of George Orwell's passing.

          The 100th anniversary of the film adaptation of Conan Doyle's novel The Lost World (which became the first in-flight film).

          The 100th anniversary of the birth of friends Brian Aldiss and Harry Harrison as well as Arkady Strugatsky.

          The 100th anniversary arguably of the beginning of the paperback revolution in Britain when Allen Lane published ten reprint titles to launch the Penguin Books imprint with colour-coded covers for different genres.

          The 100th anniversary of the first BBC Radio Broadcast of the Met Office's Shipping Forecast on behalf of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency for shipping around the British Isles, off Norway and NW Spain. The Forecast itself was founded earlier in 1911, but 2025 marked the 100 anniversary of the first BBC broadcast.  The unique and distinctive presentation style of these broadcasts has led to their attracting an audience much wider than that directly interested in maritime weather conditions.

          The 100th anniversary of the Winnie-the-Pooh's first published story 'The Wrong Sort of Bees' in London's Evening News newspaper.

          The 100th anniversary of the beginning of Port Merion's construction -- It was the location for the series The Prisoner.

          The 100th anniversary of the discovery of:
                    the Sun being largely made of hydrogen by Cecilia Payne.
                    Rhenium the last stable, non-radioactive naturally occurring element.
                    the quantum exclusion principle and Heisenberg's work, while on hay-fever retreat in Helgoland, which was also pivotal in elucidating quantum mechanics.
                    John Logie Baird's television
                    the field effect transistor
                    quantum mechanics with the publication of a number of papers in 1925 including a key one by Heisenberg: many inventions followed including lasers and importantly semi-conductors on which today virtually all electronic devices critically depend.

          The 200th anniversary of the world's first public passenger railway that ran between Stockton and Darlington.

          The 200th anniversary of the discovery of Bezene by Michael Faraday which provided the foundation for aromatic organic chemistry.

          The 350th anniversary of the establishment of the Greenwich Observatory and the post of Astronomer Royal.

 

And now we are firmly into 2026 and a number of other anniversaries.  2026 will be..:-

          the 10th anniversary of publication of
                    Gary Gibson's Survival Game
                    Joe Hill's The Fireman
                    Ken MacLeod's The Corporation Wars: Dissidence
                    Paul McAuley's Into Everywhere
                    Terry Pratchett & Stephen Baxter's The Long Cosmos
                    Christopher Priest's The Gradual
                    Alastair Reynolds' Revenger
                    Brandon Sanderson's Arcanum Unbounded
                    Ian Watson's The 1000 Year Reich
                    Robert Charles Wilson's Last Year

          the 10th anniversary of our losing the SF professionals:
                    Sylvia Anderson
                    Bill Baldwin
                    Nicholas Fisk
                    Robin Hardy
                    David G. Hartwell
                    Sheri Tepper

          the 10th anniversary of our losing SF² Concatenation's team member Paul Brazier.

          the 10th anniversary of our losing the scientists:
                    Sir Tom Kibble FIPhys
                    Harry Kroto FRSC
                    Marvin Minsky
                    Brian Moss
                    Robert [Bob] Paine
                    Lloyd Shapley
                    Ray Tomlinson
                    Roger Tsien
                    Ahmed Zewail

          the 30th anniversary of our losing Bob Shaw

          the 40th anniversary of the publication of:
                    Orson Scott Card's Speaker for the Dead
                    Bob Shaw's The Ragged Astronauts.
                    and Vernor Vinge's Marooned in Realtime

          the 60th anniversary of Star Trek's first broadcast.

          the 60th anniversary of the publication of:
                    J. G. Ballard's The Crystal World
                    Harry Harrison's Make Room! Make Room!
                    Robert Heinlein's The Moon is a Harsh Mistress
                    Daniel Keyes Flowers For Algernon
                    and Larry Niven's The World of Ptavvs.
                    Roger Zelazny's This Immortal (a.k.a. And Call Me Conrad)

          On the cinematic and TV front 2026 sees the 50th anniversary of
                    (the aforementioned Star Trek)
                    Fantastic Voyage
                    Batman
                    Daleks Invasion Earth 2150 AD
                    One Million Years BC
                    and Fahrenheit 451.

          2026 also sees:
          the 80th anniversary of H. G. Wells' death.

          the 100th anniversary of the birth of:
                    Poul Anderson.
                    Richard Matheson.
                    Robert (Bob) Sheckley.

          the 100th anniversary of the first edition of Amazing Stories.

          the 100th anniversary of the film Metropolis.

          the 100th anniversary of the first in-flight film screening which was of the first (1925) film adaptation of The Lost World.

          the 160th anniversary of H. G. Wells' birth.

          the 200th anniversary of the gathering of Mary and Percy Shelly, Lord Byron and Doctor John Polidori at La Spezia, the Shelley's Italian villa, to tell ghost stories inspired Mary to contemplate writing Frankenstein that was published two years later.

          the 200th anniversary of the publication of Mary Shelly's The Last Man.

          the 260th anniversary of the birth of John Dalton who went on to formulate an atomic theory deducing the existence of elements and compound molecules.

          the 510th anniversary of Thomas Moore's Utopia, a political philosophy novel concerning an 'ideal' island.

More science and SF news will be summarised in our Summer 2026 upload in April
plus there will also be 'forthcoming' Summer book releases, plus loads of stand-alone reviews. (Remember, these season's relate to the northern hemisphere 'academic year'.)

Thanks for information, pointers and news for this seasonal page goes to: Ansible, Fancylopaedia, File 770, various members of North Heath SF, Ian Hunter, SF Encyclopaedia, Boris Sidyuk, Peter Tyers, and Peter Wyndham, not to mention information provided by publishers. Stories based on papers taken from various academic science journals or their websites have their sources cited.  Additional thanks for news coverage goes to not least to the very many representatives of SF conventions, groups and professional companies' PR/marketing folk who sent in news. These last have their own ventures promoted on this page.  If you feel that your news, or SF news that interests you, should be here then you need to let us know (as we cannot report what we are not told). :-)

Thanks for spreading the word of this seasonal edition goes to Ansible, File 770, Caroline Mullan, Julie Perry and Peter Wyndham.

The past year (2025) also saw articles and convention reports from: Sue Burke, Arthur Chappell, Jonathan Cowie, Leadie Flowers, Steven French, Ian Hunter, Rebecca Montgomery, Mark Paice, Roberto Quaglia (permission for a re-post and revision update), Peter Tyers  and Mark Yon.  Stand-alone book reviews over the past year were provided by: Mark Bilsborough, Arthur Chappell, Jonathan Cowie, Steven French, Rob Grant, Ian Hunter, Nic Pietersma, Peter Tyers  and  Mark Yon.  'Futures stories' in 2025 involved liaison with Colin Sullivan at Nature, 'Futures' PDF editing by Bill Parry that included 'Futures' stories by: Jane Brown, Liam Hogan, Dave Kavanaugh and Alex Shvartsman.  Additional site contributions came from: Jonathan Cowie (news, reviews and team coordinator plus semi-somnolent co-founding editor), Boris Sidyuk (sponsorship coordinator, web space and ISP liaison), Tony Bailey (was our historic provider of our current stationery) and in spirit the late Graham Connor (ex officio co-founding editor).  (See also our regular team members list page for further details.)  Last but not least, thanks to Ansible, e-Fanzines, File770, SF Signal and Caroline Mullan for helping with promoting our year's three seasonal editions.  All genuinely and greatly appreciated.

News for the next seasonal upload – that covers the Summer 2026 period – needs to be in before 15th March 2026. News is especially sought concerns SF author news as well as that relating to national SF conventions: size, number of those attending, prizes and any special happenings.

To contact us see here and try to put something clearly science fictional in the subject line in case your message ends up being spam-filtered and needs rescuing.

Very many thanks. Meanwhile feel free to browse the rest of the site; key links at the bottom, below.

Want to be kept abreast of when we have something new?
Should you wish, you can subscribe to our RSS feed.

 

